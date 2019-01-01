英文新聞列表 English News List
- Gold futures considered a safe bet in Vietnam
- China market rated the least favored in Asia by Citigroup
- 'Spartans' beats 'Rambo' in box office
- Many Britons considered rich do not feel it, survey suggests
- EPA says people are exposed to lead through dust and air
- Caffeine increases blood sugar level in diabetics, study says
- Behind the scenes
- Hollywood stars shine on 08's first red carpet
- Bardem bags more acting prizes at SAG
- Iran's government seen losing its war on drugs
- Thousands voice regrets over artificial noses, lips
- Gordon Hinckley, Mormon church president, dies
- Apology to Australia's Aborigines likely next month, government says
- Musharraf meets Brown, promises free, fair polls
- Iran warns Security Council against passing fresh sanctions
- Avoiding debate hikes risks
- Stanford invites controversial Basque leader to give speech
- Employees just want to be appreciated
- Taichung begins construction of opera house
- High fruit prices are short-term phenomenon, says official
- Taiwan cancer expert named L'Oreal Outstanding Woman Scientist
- COA launches new office to promote technology transfer
- Lu to pay visit to 3 South Pacific allies
- Wang fulfills promise by jumping into the sea
- Survey finds some 30% of employeeswill not receive any year-end bonuses
- Eight lawmakers indicted for accepting bribes in '03
- MOFA extends visa-free visits for Japanese
- Taiwan completes military airstrip on Spratly Islands
- Hsieh urges voters to support both U.N. referendums
- President rejects Cabinet's resignation
- Hsieh unveils anti-corruption initiative
- Thaksin ally elected as Thai chief
- Ethnic clashes in Rift Valley continue; at least 14 reportedly burned to death
- St. Kitts and Nevis opens Taiwan embassy
- 2005 a deadly year for Caribbean coral
- Energy Insights releases IT shortlist for energy trading and risk management executives
- Financial Insights Asia-Pacific releases its 2008 top 10 strategic initiatives for banks
- Global delivery will become 'Top of Mind' for organizations in the region, says IDC
- Senate Democrats plan add-ons to $150 billion US economic stimulus package
- Societe Generale trader could face multiple preliminary charges of fraud, forgery
- Indicted Obama fundraiser Rezko arrested
- Copa Libertadores: Surprising Arsenal begins quest for first title
- Washington Post Co. launches online magazine for black audience
- Ottawa's Daniel Alfredsson named NHL player of the week
- US Defense Department says 2009 budget will include $70 billion for wars
- Finnish banks issues option invested in women-led companies
- Harrah's Entertainment going private as a result of the completion of $17.1 billion buyout
- London's FTSE-100 index closes down 80.1 points at 5,788.9
- President urges efforts to protect Ukrainian language as language dispute simmers
- Music industry eyes digital future and asks: can it pay to be free?
- England allrounder Andrew Flintoff hopes to be 'new man' after ankle injury
- Turkish professor receives suspended sentence for insulting Ataturk
- Chuck Knoblauch agrees to talk to U.S. Congress committee investigating doping in baseball
- Canadian PM Harper says Canada will extend Afghan military mission only with NATO help
- Russian military support group seeks to restore its Soviet-era role in recruiting soldiers
- Oil futures slide on renewed recession worries sparked by US home sales report, stocks
- McDonald's shares dive on US December sales slowdown despite $1.27B 4Q profit.
- Russia halves number of international election monitors to 400
- Colombian rebel gets 60 years in prison for U.S. hostage conspiracy
- Machete-wielding youths hunt Kikuyus as ethnic bloodletting spreads in western Kenya
- Clinton tries to bounce back in Florida; Republicans prepare for key primary
- Wesley Snipes' defense unexpectedly rests in tax fraud case
- Kennedy endorses Barack Obama for president, plans to campaign for Democrat
- Manchester rivals can't agree over silent tribute to Munich victims
- Fortis shares surge as it rejects rumors of subprime losses
- Detroit-based consortium confirmed as new owners of Derby County
- Reading signs Mali midfielder Jimmy Kebe
- Musharraf visits Britain's Prime Minister Gordon Brown on last leg of European tour
- Russian officials see budget surplus, comparative calm amid world markets flailing
- Oil futures rose, following stocks, as investors bet Fed will again cut interest rates
- Sides agree to extend restraining order against Patriots' Randy Moss
- Judges file charges against French trader accused of massive fraud, release him
- Euro companies to see quicker cheaper bank transfers as new payment rules launch
- New stroke treatment can vacuum clots out of the brain
- Woodgate moves from Middlesbrough to Tottenham
- Guinea reaches African Cup quarterfinals after 1-1 draw against Namibia
- Ghana and Guinea reach African Cup of Nations quarterfinals
- Gold, Platinum surge to records on weak dollar, mine stoppages in South Africa
- Al-Jazeera TV journalist who appealed 6-month sentence, arrested in Cairo, her lawyer says
- Scotland captain Jason White injured but hopeful to face France
- McDonald's given power to award British school qualifications
- Political leaders and believers mourn the death of Mormon church president Gordon B. Hinckley
- Wall Street advances after big drop in new home sales, disappointing earnings
- Indicted political fundraiser Rezko arrested after move to revoke his bond
- Former champs Coria, Gaudio ousted in return to circuit at Movistar Open
- Amid rise of electronic trading, shared technology could make CME-Nymex deal easier to fulfill
- Student lender Sallie Mae drops lawsuit over failed buyout, takes out $31B credit line
- Oil futures rose, following stocks, as investors bet Fed will again cut interest rates
- McCain parries questions about his age by stressing judgment
- One final time, Bush seeks to rally support for his agenda in State of the Union address
- Tiger Woods eager for a return this summer to Torrey and the U.S. Open
- Dollar falls ahead of Federal Reserve interest rate cut decision
- Russian officials see budget surplus, comparative calm amid world markets flailing
- US says it is important to find someone to take UN 'super envoy' post to Afghanistan
- Turkey: Government, opposition party agree to lift ban on Islamic head scarf in universities
- Activist investor Carl Icahn submits 3 board nominees to Biogen Idec, slams company
- Russia halves number of international election monitors to 400
- Wall Street advances on rate cut hopes
- Gold, platinum surge to records on weak dollar, mine stoppages in South Africa
- Beckham to open sports complex, academy in Brazil luxury resort
- Man with suspicious package arrested outside White House
- Government announces measure to cover 5 percent of salaries, pensions of its employees
- List of highest wicket-takers in test cricket
- Gold, platinum surge to records on weak dollar, mine stoppages in South Africa
- Highest test cricket runscorers
- List of scorers of most centuries in test cricket
- Jamie Lynn Spears' TV show, 'Zoey 101,' launches 4th season
- Chrysler extends $100,000 buyout offer to more plants in US
- Government to increase employee salaries, pensions by 5 percent to ease rising living costs
- One final time, Bush seeks to rally support for his agenda in State of the Union address
- Former champs Coria, Gaudio ousted in return to circuit at Movistar Open
- Cold meds send 7,000 children to hospital ERs, government says in first estimate of problem
- Alternative cable TV channel backed by Al Gore seeks $100M in initial public offering
- NYC Police: No plans to interview Mary-Kate Olsen about Heath Ledger's death
- 4Q profit for Brazil's Bradesco soars 38 percent on booming loan portfolio
- Drop under the tongue could replace needles for flu vaccination
- Fired Starbucks CEO gets $1.25 million in severance
- Barbara Walters: Britney Spears' manager says singer has `mental issues which are treatable'
- Orlando's Hedo Turkoglu named NBA player of the week
- 'Spartans' edges 'Rambo' to lead weekend box office with $18.5M
- Alliance Data says Blackstone doesn't expect to close $6.4 billion deal
- Tesla receives US traffic safety agency waiver on air bag standard for electric sports car
- Canadian prime minister says Canada will extend Afghan military mission only with NATO help
- Wholesale price of Hershey's candy bars going up 13 percent
- Congressional testimony from attorney general does not say whether waterboarding is torture
- Manhattan judge denies Foxy Brown's plea for medical travel
- Georgia re-thinks seat belts for pickup truck passengers, drivers
- American Express reports fourth-quarter profit decline of 10 percent
- Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones plan to move to New York's midtown
- Japan's unemployment rate held steady at 3.8 pct in December
- Man arrested outside of White House on charges of making threats against President Bush
- Sides agree to extend restraining order; Washington changes lawyers
- Giuliani seeks one more 'I told you so' in high-stakes Florida primary
- Conservative radio hosts stake their reputation on a McCain defeat, lambast him as too liberal
- From paparazzi payoffs to police man-hours, Britney Spears generates her own personal economy
- Rising costs force Haiti's poor to resort to dirt as food
- Machete-wielding youths hunt Kikuyus as ethnic bloodletting spreads in western Kenya
- After 4-year overhaul, Kodak seeks a firm foothold in digital photography
- Name tags, Irish accents, signs in bars: tracking a camera's owner through photo clues
- US shipbuilders grapple with labor shortage amid rise in orders
- Feverish pursuit: As gold prices climb, more prospectors head for the Alaskan wilderness
- New home sales dropped in 2007 by a record amount; prices down sharply in December
- Oscar-winning film 'Crash' coming to TV as a drama series on cable's Starz network
- Silvio Rodriguez, other musicians play Cuban prisons through art program for inmates
- Japanese stocks surge following Wall Street rally overnight
- Key European leaders meet to discuss ailing world economy
- Franchitti and Montoya working together to find success
- Cash-strapped states resort to taxing narcotics, sports stars to raise money in gloomy economy
- In Democrats' response to Bush, Kansas governor calls for cooperation between adversaries
- Thai parliament picks ally of ousted leader to be country's next prime minister
- Villeneuve parts ways with longtime manager
- Acerbic, right-wing political old-timer named prime minister of Thailand
- Canada considers security test for foreign takeovers
- Judge sentences retired lawyer in class-action kickback scheme
- Obama wins key Kennedy endorsement; Republicans prepare for key primary in Florida
- Canadian prime minister says Canada will extend Afghan military mission only with NATO help
- More temples and more followers mark Hinckley's tenure as head of Mormon church
- Bush signs bill banning Pentagon from selling surplus F-14 fighter jet parts sought by Iran
- Pediatricians say new TV show perpetuates autism myth
- Selanne rejoins Ducks after considering retirement
- Liberty Media files court action to remove Diller from board of IAC/InterActiveCorp
- Canada contemplates security test for foreign takeovers
- New home sales dropped in 2007 by a record amount; prices down sharply in December
- Detroit alone on top as NHL enters 2nd half ready to gear up for playoff races
- Japan's unemployment rate held steady at 3.8 pct in December
- No specific security threat for Super Bowl, authorities say
- Fired Starbucks CEO gets $1.25 million in severance
- Canada contemplates security test for foreign takeovers
- Bond revoked for indicted businessman who raised cash for Obama, other Illinois politicians
- Mexico's Cemex 4th quarter profits up 43 percent
- Harbhajan appeal hearing opens; Tendulkar to give evidence
- Interior secretary skips State of the Union speech as precaution
- California Senate panel nixes Schwarzenegger's health reform plan due to budget crisis
- Machete-wielding youths hunt Kikuyus as ethnic bloodletting spreads in western Kenya
- Liberty Media files court action to remove Diller from board of IAC/InterActiveCorp
- 'Late Late Show' host Craig Ferguson passes test to leave his 'honorary citizen' labels behind
- Hong Kong benchmark index up 2.3 percent in early trade, tracking Wall Street gains
- Chinese power plants shutting down due to coal shortages amid severe winter weather
- Warne farewells Gilchrist with faint praise
- Jack D. Johnson, who managed careers of country stars Charley Pride and Ronnie Milsap, dies
- Olympic champion Meares could miss Beijing due to race accident
- "Moment of clarity" told Gilchrist it was time to go
- Band mates of murdered Mexican singer vow to continue touring
- 25 killed in bus crash in China as icy weather disrupts travel during busy holiday season
- Cyclone stikes Fiji, killing two, cutting power, water
- In Democratic response to Bush, Kansas governor calls for cooperation between adversaries
- State of their union: No chitchat between Clinton and Obama at president's speech
- Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones plan to move to New York's midtown
- NBC Universal takes producer of 'Law & Order' series to court in dispute over pay
- Borrowing costs likely to drop as Fed weighs another rate reduction
- 2010 Winter Olympics to feature longest torch relay in one nation
- Hong Kong benchmark index up 2.3 percent by midday, tracking Wall Street gains
- Former champs Coria, Gaudio ousted in return to circuit at Movistar Open
- Suharto has divided legacy in democratic, impoverished Indonesia
- Japan gets mixed economic data for December; officials cautious about prospects
- Paul leads Hornets past Nuggets, New Orleans' win streak at 9
- Kennedy endorses Obama, plans to campaign for him _ says 'change is in the air'
- Dollar lower against yen in Asia on speculation about another interest rate cut by Fed
- House to act Tuesday on stimulus proposal as Senate plans add-ons for senior citizens
- McCain, Romney look to Floriday primary to gain front-runner status
- Bush showcase speech comes amid high public anxiety over war, economy and other challenges
- Australian fast bowler Tait has exhaustion, takes extended time off
- Bush seeks congressional support on economy and Iraq in final State of the Union address
- Singapore signs bilateral open skies pacts with Denmark, Norway, Sweden
- Japan's benchmark Nikkei rises nearly 3 percent after Wall Street rally
- Thailand's king endorses ally of ousted PM Thaksin as new leader
- 25 killed in bus crash in China as icy weather disrupts travel during busy holiday season
- Cyclone stikes Fiji, killing 6, cutting power, water
- Australian wine prices to rise this year due to worst drought in century
- Sumitomo Mitsui profit for 9 months through December falls 19 percent on subprime write-downs
- Government tells Sky to reduce stake in ITV
- Oil near US$91 a barrel as traders await Federal Reserve cues on rate cut
- Syria arrests prominent dissident ex-lawmaker, rights group says
- Scientists launch first census of marine life off Antarctic coast
- Bush's plan to hold a North American summit in New Orleans cheered by business-hungry leaders
- Japanese electronics maker NEC posts 5.2 billion yen loss in latest quarter
- Japan's NTT DoCoMo 3rd-quarter profit rises 38 percent on discount service, cheaper handsets
- Harbhajan charge downgraded, tour to continue
- Japan's Toshiba reports 11 percent rise in profits for latest quarter, mainly on building sale
- Mahathir says Malaysia state contracts benefit a select few, calls for transparency
- Euro slightly lower against U.S. dollar
- Malaysia's new auto sales slip second straight year in 2007, recovery seen
- Most Asian markets rise as investors take heart from Wall Street rally, hope for US rate cut
- Hong Kong benchmark stock index rises 1 percent after overnight gains on Wall Street
- Brady practices in Patriots' first Super Bowl session
- Patriots star Rodney Harrison relishes another chance after early season doping suspension
- 500 Afghan women protest kidnapping of American aid worker
- Chinese shares rebound as property stocks bounce back from recent losses
- Olympiakos signs Brazilian defender Leonardo in five-year deal from Portuguesa
- Malaysia's former top judge exposes rift in judiciary
- Imperial Tobacco says trading meeting forecasts, reports growth in earnings, sales
- Alliance & Leicester tackles subprime; CEO takes illness leave
- Chinese power plants shut down, food prices rise amid severe winter weather
- Key European leaders to meet to discuss ailing world economy
- Italian president meets Berlusconi in attempt to resolve political crisis
- Malaysia launches US$32.5 billion economic boost for Borneo state
- Turkish parties to submit bill to parliament to end Islamic head scarf ban at universities
- Belgian rider Bjorn Leukemans to appeal two-year suspension for testosterone
- Vegas-style slot machines debut at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida
- Number of US homes in some stage of foreclosure soared 79 percent in 2007, data shows
- No new bird flu outbreaks reported in eastern India; slaughter close to an end
- New Thai ruling party reveals plans to revive economic policies of ousted prime minister
- Prime Minister says French government will fend off hostile takeover of Societe Generale
- Indonesia reports 100th bird flu death, as other Asian countries battle disease
- Missile strike kills 12 militants in northwestern Pakistan, officials say
- Oil near US$91 a barrel as traders await Federal Reserve cues on rate cut
- China's CNOOC says 2008 oil, gas output to rise while capital spending to climb 44 percent
- Indian shares fall slightly; bank stocks tumble as Reserve Bank leaves rate unchanged
- Michel pledges to make changes after Morocco exits African Cup at group stage
- Former Finnish NHL player Karalahti faces prison sentence in drug case
- Societe Generale says US investor who sold shares did not know about trader problem
- Cyprus' changeover to euro currency 'remarkably fast'
- Ghana defender Pantsil promises fans that Black Stars will win African Cup
- South Korea defeats Japan in handball Olympic qualifier
- Clinton Woods to defend IBF light-heavyweight title against Antonio Tarver in April
- UK government tells Sky to reduce stake in ITV
- Giuliani seeks one more 'I told you so' in high-stakes Florida primary
- Garrison Keillor drops restraining order against zealous fan he accused of stalking him
- Feverish pursuit: As gold prices climb, more prospectors head for the Alaskan wilderness
- India's central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged
- Honda believes 2008 car will make it more competitive in new Formula One season
- Newcastle appoints Wise at boardroom level, says no pressure on Keegan
- Electricity crisis forces Tajikistan to cut power to most of the country during cold snap
- Young voters are a wild card in the US presidential race _ how much impact will they have?
- A House divided: Clinton and Obama ignore each other at president's speech
- Russian rowing federation officials get 1-year ban for spate of team doping offenses
- Henrik Stenson not afraid of Tiger as he aims to defend Dubai Desert Classic title
- Koubek to lead Austria against defending Davis Cup champion United States
- Police head to Britney Spears' neighborhood after report that paparazzi are trespassing
- Kohlschreiber to lead Germany in Davis Cup against South Korea
- Dow Chemical posts 52 percent drop in 4th-quarter profit on costs
- US orders for big-ticket manufactured goods jump by largest amount in 5 months
- 4 admit plot to behead British soldier, plead to terrorism offenses
- Countrywide loses $422 million due to rising loss provisions and impairment charges
- Travelers 4th-quarter earnings fall 11 percent on lower premiums
- New Thai prime minister ask critics for time to prove himself, defends ousted predecessor
- Georgian opposition parties put ultimatum to Saakashvili
- Luke Narraway gets first England start in Six Nations opener against Wales
- Juventus signs midfielder Sissoko from Liverpool
- Ireland names experienced lineup for Six Nations opener against Italy
- Opposition lawmaker killed in Kenyan capital as gangs torch houses in city's slums
- Winter storm causes more chaos in China, with bus crashes, blackouts, train delays
- US orders for big-ticket manufactured goods jump by largest amount in 5 months
- Ewerthon to join Espanyol from Stuttgart; Duisburg signs Olivier Veigneau
- EBay lowers listing fees to boost number of items for sale; commissions will increase
- Rogue trader in court's hands, but fate of Societe Generale shakier than ever
- Occidental Petroleum 4Q profit soars on higher oil prices
- Berlusconi says early elections only way out of Italy's political crisis
- Oil refiner Valero earnings decline to $567M in Q4 as refined product prices fall behind crude
- Kennedy says Obama endorsement was not intended as repudiation of Clintons
- In Germany, beer sales continue to slide
- US Steel 4Q profit drops on acquisition, early retirements
- Dixie Chicks member Martie Maguire is pregnant with baby girl
- Belt-tightening among wealthy US shoppers could choke blue-collar households
- Oil rises above US$91 a barrel as traders await Federal Reserve cues on rate cut
- Palermo to appeal "ball boy goal" in 1-0 defeat to AS Roma
- Wall Street moves higher as Federal Reserve starts 2-day meeting on interest rates
- Berlin film festival program ranges from Oscar contender to Iranian, Japanese entries
- Official program at this year's Berlin International Film Festival
- Syria arrests prominent dissident ex-lawmaker, rights group says
- Jonathan Woodgate confident he'll be fit for improving Tottenham
- Standard & Poor's index shows US home prices dropping by a record amount in November
- OSCE calls on Russia to lift restrictions on observers at March presidential election
- European, Asian markets rise as investors take heart from Wall Street rally
- Government investigates possibility of school at Olympic stadium site after 2012 games
- Countrywide loses $422 million due to rising provisions and impairment charges
- EU treaty 'vague' on role of sports, says IOC chief
- Wall Street mixed as Federal Reserve starts 2-day meeting on interest rates
- Obama speaks to Jewish voters, backing Israeli positions in peace talks with Palestinians
- Euro slightly lower against US dollar
- Al-Jazeera TV journalist released, lawyer says
- US consumer confidence registers sharp drop in January on concerns about job market
- Federal Reserve's fourth auction of short-term loans sees interest rate drop to 3.123 percent
- Australian Open finalist Tsonga could be moving to Switzerland
- Ex-congressional hopeful in New Hampshire faces trial on falsifying evidence charge
- Tech-savvy Peres encourages world youth to battle anti-Semitism with Facebook
- Bush seeks congressional support on US economy and Iraq in final State of the Union address
- Borrowing costs likely to drop as Fed weighs another rate reduction
- Moura replaces injured Maicon for Brazil's friendly against Ireland
- Russian rowing federation officials get 1-year ban for spate of team doping offenses
- Hate crimes on rise in Russia, rights group says
- Brazilian supermarkets post biggest sales increase in five years
- US Steel 4Q profit drops on acquisition, early retirements
- Wall Street mixed as Federal Reserve starts 2-day meeting on interest rates
- EU court: Record labels can't demand telecoms firms share downloader details
- Turkish parties to submit bill to parliament to end Islamic head scarf ban at universities
- Standard & Poor's index shows US home prices dropping at record pace in November
- Deutsche Telekom says home phone lines decline again, offset by gain mobile subscribers
- Researcher: Asteroid that hit Russia a hundred years ago was smaller than once thought
- EMC 4Q profit jumps 35 percent, but shares down on VMware disappointment
- Former Finnish NHL player Karalahti faces prison sentence in drug case
- Palermo loses appeal on 'ball boy goal' in 1-0 defeat to Roma
- Syria arrests prominent dissident ex-lawmaker, rights group says
- Iraq's Nashat Akram loses bid for work permit in Britain, preventing contract with Man City
- Opposition lawmaker killed in Kenyan capital as gangs torch houses in city's slums
- House nears action on stimulus proposal as Senate plans add-ons for senior citizens
- Wales select a record 13 Ospreys in its team face to England in Six Nations opener
- Cleveland Browns and coach Romeo Crennel agree to 2-year extension
- 6 authors on shortlist for first International Prize for Arabic Fiction
- IMF predicts slowing US economy in 2008 due to housing crisis, but no recession
- Domovchiyski joins Bundesliga team Hertha Berlin on loan from Levski Sofia
- Patriots set to play game of their lives
- Ghana, Guinea reach African Cup quarters
- Beijing official admits 6 died on Olympic projects
- Detroit on top as NHL enters second half ready for playoffs
- Racial abuse charges dropped against Harbhajan, BCCI says
- Defense can't save Bulls
- SIA, MAS expand codeshare scheme
Sunworld Dynasty presents Valentine's pastry
Celebrate Chinese New Year at Regent
Miramar Garden features Valentine's Day celebration
- Mutual ancestry, love of 'Braveheart' spur odyssey to Scotland
- Formosa Plastics shares plunge amid sales worries
- Wall Street rebounds push Taiex up
- China Mobile interested in overseas buys
- Singapore dollar climbs to 11-year highs against greenback
- EU to chart lists of different prices in Europe
- Wall Street rises on rate cut hopes
- Copper up in Asia as supplies plummet; equities on rebound
- Canada considers tests for overseas takeovers
- Taiwan official visits U.S. to strengthen trade relations
- Malaysia launches project in Borneo to spur growth
- Officials say 2007 lowest jobless year in decade for Japan
- European chiefs to discuss ailing world economy
- French minister says SocGen in crisis
- Gold rises to a record amid disputes in South African mines
- Ecuador official says over 50 sea lions massacred
- Study finds snorers likely to develop chronic bronchitis
- Research looks at effects of happiness
- Restaurants turn rat meat into delicacy
- Niece of Scientology's leader supports Cruise biography
- Union gives OK for writers to work on Grammy Awards
- Authorities already seeking bids for restaurant atop Freedom Tower
- Report finds 2005 a deadly year for Caribbean coral
- Ethnic tensions threaten to tear Kenya apart
- Snow storm leaves 25 dead in PRC
- Australia rules out compensation for Aborigines
- Bush's State of Union speech slammed as 'empty rhetoric'
- Military helicopters reportedly open fire on crowds in Kenya
- Suharto's corrupt legacy lives on in Indonesia
- Ma's 'prosperity' is just a mirage
- Brother Elephants help make baseball popular in Taiwan
- BTCO calls for cooperation in fighting climate change
- 'Taiwan e-Sports League' officially launched in Taipei
- Tomeing vows to maintain ties with Taiwan
- U.S. breathed sigh of relief after referendums, Lu says
- Prices of fruit and vegetables seen likely to drop before holiday
- Taiwan travelers urged to comply with Japan's reservation policies
- Township official faces death penalty for alleged murder
- Kaohsiung official released on bail in vote-buying case
- Hsieh accuses Ma of failing honesty test
- KMT lawmaker indicted on charges of vote-buying
- Taiping prepares for Chen visit
- Bush seeks to ease fears over Iraq war, U.S. economy
- China's weapons seen exceeding self-defense needs
- Rejection of Cabinet resignation seen setting precedent
- U.S. climate talks must focus on emissions curbs: U.N.
- Cabinet to pursue economic growth of 4.8 percent in 2008: premier
- IDC's inaugural Green IT forum brings together market leaders responsible for driving green IT initiatives
- CEIBS ranked No. 1 in Asia and No. 11 worldwide by Financial Times' annual Global Business School survey
- SMB adoption of business intelligence software in Asia showing early promise, study shows
- Nokia enjoys robust growth in fourth quarter of 2007, says iSuppli
- More cold snaps predicted for coming week
- Blackouts won't hit World Cup, South Africa's Zuma says
- French market regulator opens investigation into bank Societe Generale
- US diplomat found dead in Pakistan
- Ex-congressional hopeful in New Hampshire faces trial on falsifying evidence charge
- David Beckham to build sports complex, academy in Brazil luxury resort
- EU: rising food prices could make world trade deal easier
- Louisa Horton, actress, ex-wife of Oscar-winning director, dies
- Turkish parties submit bill to parliament to end Islamic head scarf ban at universities
- Jonathan Woodgate confident he'll be fit for improving Tottenham
- Wall Street mostly higher as Federal Reserve starts 2-day meeting on interest rates
- Cleveland Browns and coach Romeo Crennel finalize 2-year contract extension
- Jonathan Woodgate confident he'll be fit for improving Tottenham
- McAllister appointed Leeds manager after Wise, Bassett departures
- Bush says reliance on faith helped him beat 'addiction' to alcohol
- IOC chief says dispute over Asian handball qualifiers must be solved by governing body rules
- TV news veteran Mike Wallace recovering from triple heart bypass surgery
- Italian eyewear maker Luxottica reports 2007 sales up 6 percent despite consumer slowdown
- London's FTSE-100 index closes up 96.3 points at 5,885.2
- Oil refiner Valero earnings decline to $567M in Q4 but shares jump on talk of 2008 conditions
- JJB Sports backs Nike's takeover bid for Umbro
- EADS chief: Aeronautic industry "very active" despite worldwide economic downturn
- IMF predicts slowing global economy in 2008 due to US housing woes, but no recession
- Key European leaders to meet to discuss ailing world economy
- Olmert faces fallout from Lebanon war, expecting scathing report and resignation demands
- UK government tells Sky to reduce stake in ITV
- A House divided: Clinton and Obama ignore each other at president's speech
- French trader claims Societe Generale knew but turned blind eye to massive risk-taking
- Turkish parties submit bill to parliament to end Islamic head scarf ban at universities
- Mexico's Cemex says unexpected free cash will help offset downturn in U.S. market
- Berlusconi says early elections only way out of Italy's political crisis
- Led Zeppelin guitarist ready to take band on world tour
- Diplomat says US pushing Pakistan to fix "serious distortions" before elections
- EU court: Each EU nation must decide on disclosing downloader details
- Leader of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church hospitalized in Cleveland during visit to Ohio
- Mexico's Cemex says unexpected free cash will help offset downturn in U.S. market
- Car bomb blast outside Algerian police station kills 3
- Hidden masterpieces found in Oxford home to go on display
- Software maker VMware shares plunge by more than 30 percent after 4Q letdown
- Drogba, Zoro score to help Ivory Coast beat Mali 3-0 in African Cup
- Beckham assures England coach Capello he's fit to face Switzerland
- Koubek to lead Austria against defending Davis Cup champion United States
- European stocks up before Fed rate decision
- US borrowing costs likely to drop as Fed weighs another rate reduction
- Ex-congressional hopeful in New Hampshire faces trial on falsifying evidence charge
- Deep-rooted problems at the heart of Kenya's ethnic violence will take years to resolve
- United States picks same players to face Austria in first round of Davis Cup
- Components of fake explosive slip by Tampa airport screener, remedial training is ordered
- French trader claims Societe Generale knew but turned blind eye to massive risk-taking
- Report: Jason Kidd asks New Jersey Nets to be traded, misses morning shootaround Tuesday
- Murtagh gets to ride for Coolmore in absence of banned Fallon
- Italy president needs more time amid conflicting positions in gov't crisis
- Syria arrests prominent dissident ex-lawmaker, rights group says
- Microsoft to provide contextual and search advertising for Wall Street Journal online sites
- Juan Ignacio Chela ousted by Fabio Fognini in first round at Vina del Mar
- Researcher: Devastating asteroid that hit Russia was smaller than once thought
- Researcher: Devastating asteroid that exploded over Russia was smaller than once thought
- Nigeria beats Benin 2-0, reaches quarterfinals at African Cup of Nations
- Beirut riots have hurt army chief's bid for post of Lebanese president, analysts say
- Obama's visit to Kansas offers another side of the man who would be the first black president
- Late President Mitterrand's wardrobe goes on the block
- Blackouts won't hit World Cup, South Africa's Zuma says
- General Motors CFO says US auto prices could rise significantly
- Excepts of police testimony from alleged rogue trader
- House passes US economic recovery package
- Teen's suicide after Internet bullying inspires Missouri effort to change harassment laws
- Rio de Janeiro gives carnival an early start
- Costa Rica says it will ask to delay free trade pact with US
- Nigeria joins Ivory Coast in quarterfinals at African Cup of Nations
- Saudi Arabia says it carried out large poultry cull after more H5N1 found in birds
- Louisa Horton, actress, ex-wife of Oscar-winning director, dies
- Drug policy gives players a wake-up call at Torrey Pines
- Oil futures rise on expectations the Fed will cut rates and OPEC will hold output steady
- Accused mastermind pleads guilty to plotting beheading of British soldier
- Mothers of Plaza de Mayo fast to release funds for low-income housing
- Pan American announces new 100-million-barrel reserve at Argentine oil field
- Former US Virgin Islands pension director arrested in fraud probe
- European leaders back Kofi Annan's dialogue effort in Kenya
- Fired head of Canada's Nuclear Safety Commission says reactor was unsafe
- WTC developer teams with Four Seasons on downtown NYC hotel
- Wesley Snipes' trial offers perfect script for IRS to discourage anti-tax activists
- Mortgage lender Countrywide loss doesn't deter proposed Bank of America buyout
- Wall Street mostly higher as Federal Reserve starts 2-day meeting on interest rates
- House passes US economic recovery package
- Young Africans carry soccer dreams from impoverished fields to ultra-rich Qatar
- New twist in French bank scandal: Trader says his bosses turned blind eye
- Bush signs order to clamp down on congressional pet projects
- Iran lashes out at Bush's State of Union, calling it 'insignificant'
- US House extends eavesdropping law for 2 weeks while Senate seeks swift passage of same bill
- Bayern Munich beats Wuppertal 5-2 in German Cup, Werder loses in Dortmund
- Rubens Barrichello: Addition of Ross Brawn will make a huge difference for F1 Honda
- Gold and platinum prices retreat after surging to new records ahead of expected Fed rate cut
- Actress Sean Young enters rehab for alcohol after outburst at Directors Guild awards
- Report: Jason Kidd asks New Jersey Nets to be traded, misses morning shootaround Tuesday
- Roma advances to Italian Cup semifinals with 1-0 win over Sampdoria
- Rising costs force Haiti's poor to resort to eating dirt
- House subcommittee votes to subpoena U.S. drug investigators
- Judge refuses to reinstate bond for indicted businessman who raised cash for Obama, others
- After another round of complaints, U.S. PGA Tour to revisit cut policy
- US House extends eavesdropping law while Senate seeks swift passage of intelligence bill
- Tom Cruise is first on the list to get the new Ducati 200 horsepower superbike
- Dollar gains against euro on eve of Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates
- Yahoo 4Q profit drops 23 pct, turnaround looks less likely in 2008
- David Beckham to build sports complex, academy in Brazil luxury resort
- Protesters claim inflation in Argentine capital soared well beyond 2007 official figures
- Argentina's 'Mothers' hold brief fast, win release of funds for low-income housing
- EBay lowers listing fees to boost number of items for sale; some commissions up, others down
- Yahoo 4Q profit drops 23 pct, company to lay off 1,000 workers
- Signs point toward pause or halt to U.S. troop withdrawal from Iraq in coming months
- Argentina's 'Mothers' hold fast, win release of funds for low-income housing
- Antam, Zhongjin bid $448 million for Australia's Herald
- FBI says 14 companies under investigation for possible fraud in connection with subprime loans
- Dell director ordered to pay $12 million in bankruptcy case stemming from dot-com meltdown
- Senators will move ahead with wartime contracting commission despite Bush concerns
- Paraguay's president warns against possible return of dengue fever
- Ex-congressional hopeful in New Hampshire faces trial on falsifying evidence charge
- New York feminists accuse Sen. Edward Kennedy of betrayal in Obama endorsement
- Arsenal moves atop Premier League with 3-0 win over Newcastle
- Motion: Hundreds of Florida residents squeezed out of Vioxx deal
- Italy's president says he needs more time to decide 'complicated' political crisis
- President Jimmy Carter convenes moderate Baptist meeting as counterweight to Southern Baptists
- Bush says reliance on faith helped him beat "addiction" to alcohol
- Florida mall acquires museum-caliber private collection of contemporary art
- Lawmaker says two companies in Chinese-export program have military ties
- Rogue trader in court's hands, but fate of Societe Generale shakier than ever
- New twist in French bank scandal: Trader says his bosses turned blind eye
- Bush presses to end restrictions on buying food aid from farmers abroad
- Sun-Times Media to take $8 million 4th-quarter charge for job cuts
- Deep-rooted problems at the heart of Kenya's ethnic violence will take years to resolve
- Jesse Ryder earns callup to NZ one-day squad
- New talks, progress on Internet issue, raise Hollywood hopes for ending to strike
- From green card to SAG card: The expatriate's path to Hollywood stardom
- Ian Thorpe heads list of Australian torchbearers for Beijing flame
- New Thai PM defends deposed predecessor, asks critics for time to prove himself
- Carnegie Hall to honor composer Elliott Carter's 100th birthday
- Argentina's Arsenal beats Mineros of Venezuela 2-0 to begin Libertadores
- `Face the Nation' host Schieffer will step down with new president
- Yahoo 4Q profit drops 23 pct, company to lay off 1,000 workers
- Bush promise to kill `bloated' government programs faces uphill march through Congress
- Kanoute pondering his international future after African Cup elimination
- 500 Afghan women urge kidnappers to free American aid worker taken hostage in south
- Lawmaker says two companies in Chinese-export program have military ties
- Furious reaction in Australia to Harbhajan decision
- Attorney General refuses to say whether waterboarding is torture or legal
- Two headliners at Australian Open give Kingston Heath thumbs-up
- All Blacks, USA Rugby sign 5-year agreement
- Haiti, El Salvador play to second scoreless draw in four days
- Bush presses to end restrictions on buying food aid from farmers abroad
- Judge grants states' request to extend antitrust oversight of Microsoft to November 2009
- Democrat Lieberman rules out running with McCain, a Republican
- Christian Brando autopsy doesn't immediately show cause of death
- Romney gets conservatives, McCain moderates in scramble for Florida Republican votes
- Attorney General refuses to say whether waterboarding is torture or legal
- McCain, Romney in tight race in Florida; Huckabee, Giuliani trail in early returns
- House passes US economic recovery package
- Judge allows Smithfield Foods racketeering lawsuit against union to proceed
- Reputed drug lord held over for trial in Mexico; death of another confirmed
- House extends eavesdropping law for 2 weeks while Senate seeks swift passage of FISA bill
- Clinton wins Florida primary but no delegates at stake
- McCain edges Romney in Florida primary
- Man dies of bird flu, lifting Indonesia's toll to 101
- Suspected drunken driver accused of breaking Colorado airport fence and motoring onto runway
- Trial begins for LA man accused of being informant for Saddam
- Christensen has goal and assist for depleted Pens in 4-2 win over Devils
- Horna begins Vina del Mar title defense with straight-set victory
- Crocodile takes up residence on Australian golf course
- Kidd helps Nets beat Bucks 87-80 to end 9-game losing streak
- Billionaire calls for massive infrastructure effort in Mexico
- Google adopts universal search for Korean-language services
- McCain wins Florida Republican primary; Giuliani ready to drop out and endorse him
- Congress extends eavesdropping law for 2 weeks while Senate seeks new FISA bill
- Sen. Daniel Inouye of Hawaii announces he's engaged to be married at age 83
- Man dies of bird flu, lifting Indonesia's toll beyond 100
- Citigroup absorbs Nikko Cordial, names new leader for Japanese brokerage unit
- Giuliani, 3rd in Florida, close to dropping out of race
- Zimbabwe wins toss, elects to bat against Pakistan in third one-dayer
- Judge refuses to reinstate bond for indicted businessman who raised cash for Obama, others
- A House divided: Clinton and Obama ignore each other at president's speech
- Sri Lanka wins by 4 wickets over Australian Prime Minister's XI
- Bombs explode in southern Nepal ahead of rally by ruling parties
- McCain gets moderates, elderly, Hispanics in Florida Republican presidential primary win
- Impact of China's snow crisis spreads, highlighting weaknesses of booming economy
- South Korea's Hyundai Motor plans mini car in India by 2011
- Touching nose to refer to Thailand's new PM is no joke, says sign language interpreter
- Finnish soprano Karita Mattila brings Puccini heroine back to the Met after 18-year absence
- Dollar slips against yen in Asia as traders remain cautious ahead of Fed meeting
- Oil prices rise on expectations the Fed will cut rates, OPEC will not raise output
- Australia to apologize for past wrongs to Aborigines when Parliament resumes
- Clinton wins in Florida as Obama emphasizes life story to broaden appeal
- Report: British Vodafone plans to invest in Bangladesh
- Fed expected to cut a key interest rate for a fifth time at Thursday's meeting
- Software maker SAP AG's 4Q profit slips to euro756M from euro804M year earlier
- UBS says US$4 billion full-year net loss expected
- Japan's Canon says fourth-quarter profit rose 1.8 percent on office equipment, camera sales
- Police arrest Vojvodina owner and three referees in Serbian match-fix scandal
- Taiwan presidential front-runner accused of concealing details of US residency
- France's BNP Paribas bank estimates 42 percent drop in 4Q net profit
- Japan's industrial output rose 1.4 percent in December
- Spain's Iberdrola, Iberdrola Renovables shares suspended
- Honda's quarterly profit jumps 38 percent, revises upward its annual profit forecast
- Canon says 4th quarter profit rose 1.8 percent, sees steady profit growth this year
- Shanghai mayor retains post after graft scandal brought down city Communist chief
- UBS says US$4 billion full-year net loss expected
- Thai coup leader says he supports new government led by ousted PM's allies
- Roche says full-year profit up 25 percent to $10.48 billion
- South Korean stock index falls 3 percent to 38-week low as shipbuilders plummet
- Software maker SAP AG's 4Q profit slips to euro756M from euro804M year earlier
- Report: Macau former minister found guilty in territory's biggest-ever corruption trial
- Impact of China's snow crisis spreads, highlighting weaknesses of booming economy
- Societe Generale board meeting amid new accusations, complaints about trading crisis
- Taiwan's UMC says 4Q profit plunges 76 percent
- Impact of China's snow crisis spreads, highlighting weaknesses of booming economy
- Malaysian govt using Islam to gain mileage in upcoming polls, says Mahathir
- King reappointed as Bank of England governor
- EU says Taiwan broke world trade rules violating exclusive license patents
- Hong Kong shares sink as investors await US interest rate decision
- Malik takes three wickets as Pakistan restricts Zimbabwe to 244 in fourth one-dayer
- Macau ex-minister sentenced to 27 years in jail in territory's biggest corruption trial
- Australia dismayed and India vindicated by Harbhajan race case overturn
- Slovak president appoints new defense minister
- 5 soldiers killed, 6 wounded in clash with communist rebels in Philippines
- Japanese stocks fall ahead of Fed policy decision on US interest rates
- Former NBA player Neumann adds Japan to his extensive coaching resume
- Euro edges upward against dollar
- Patriots' Moss thrives in spotlight at Super Bowl, tries to put troubled past behind him
- Roche says full-year profit up 25 percent to $10.48 billion
- China shares fall on fears inflation will provoke monetary tightening
- China struggles to cope with winter storms as more snow forecast
- Still outspoken, Burress predicts Giants win over Patriots
- UBS says $11.45 billion net loss expected in fourth quarter
- Government announces overhaul of British banking regulations
- Singapore Airlines' superjumbo A380 to fly to London from mid-March
- Clothing company Esprit 1st half profit rises 38 percent
- BHP Billiton, China's Baosteel strike 10-year iron ore supply agreement
- EU fines E.On euro38 million (US$56 million) over broken seal in antitrust probe
- Pakistan ex-chief justice accuses 'extremist' Musharraf of slander, illegal detention
- EU welcomes treaty ratification by Slovenia, Malta
- Judge criticizes lack of information in Singh case, says outcome may have been different
- As they prepare for Super Bowl, Patriots remember late teammate Marquise Hill
- EU opens probe into aid given to Rotterdam Ahoy sports, entertainment complex
- Macau's ex-minister sentenced to 27 years in jail in territory's biggest corruption trial
- Scotland gives De Luca first Scotland start and drops Paterson for France game
- EU fines E.On euro38 million (US$56 million) for tampering with antitrust probe
- Munich Re expects 2007 profit to reach euro3.9 bln, up from last year
- US dollar, gold down in European morning trading
- UBS says $11.45 billion net loss expected in fourth quarter
- Societe Generale board meeting amid new accusations, complaints about trading crisis
- Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi said unhappy with dialogue with ruling junta
- Daimler manager sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison for breach of trust
- Most Asian markets fall ahead of US Fed decision on interest rates
- Indian shares dragged down by power utilities; Sensex drops 1.8 percent
- Oil prices rise on expectations the Fed will cut rates, OPEC will not raise output
- Macau ex-minister sentenced to 27 years in jail in territory's biggest corruption trial
- Automaker BMW says 2007 sales reached euro56 billion
- 10 Japanese sickened by insecticide-tainted dumplings from China
- Defending champion France opt for youth to play Scotland in Six Nations 1st round
- China steps up Internet control with video rules but companies expected to adapt
- CEO arrested at unit of Italy's biggest cement maker for alleged Mafia collusion
- Tour de France champion Contador will testify about Puerto if called before Italian committee
- Nadal thinks Spain has a better chance of beating Peru without him
- South Korea defeats Japan in handball Olympic qualifier
- Plaintiff testifies in graft trial of former Bangladesh leader
- EU warns Slovakia it may need to rein in spending, inflation to join euro
- Serbia's ultranationalist presidential challenger visits Russia
- Entreprenuers capitalize on anti-Bush sentiment with merchandise counting down days in office
- Vermont town's anti-Bush petition elicits vitriol after making the rounds on the Internet
- UEFA president Michel Platini warns Poland and Ukraine on Euro 2012 delays
- France's BNP Paribas bank estimates 42 percent drop in 4Q net profit
- Japan downs Bosnia 3-0 in international friendly
- Eva Mendes, Posh Spice and Ryan Seacrest are on Victoria's Secret's What Is Sexy list for 2008
- EU: France not doing enough to cut public spending as growth slows
- Nadal thinks Spain has a better chance of beating Peru without him
- 8 charred bodies in ongoing Kenya violence; some Kikuyu on the offensive
- EU says Taiwan broke world trade rules violating exclusive license patents
- Government announces overhaul of British banking regulations
- Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi unhappy with junta dialogue
- EU clears Britain's Ineos to buy Norsk Hydro's polymers unit after long probe
- Report: Greenspan says likelihood of US recession is at least 50 percent
- Pakistan ex-chief justice accuses 'extremist' Musharraf of illegal detention
- Long, volatile Republican race looms for McCain and Romney
- Saudi Arabia beheads two citizens convicted of raping a minor
- Russia's strong economy, foreign policy tensions in focus at investment forum
- Kraft Foods 4Q profit drops 6 percent on dairy prices, costs
- Roche says full-year profit up 25 percent to $10.48 billion
- Boeing's 4Q earnings rise 4 percent on strong deliveries, defense growth; top expectations
- Eastman Kodak 4th-quarter earnings rise as digital revenue increases
- Malaysia Airlines unveils 5-year plan to grow profit to US$454 million by 2012
- UPS reports hefty loss in 4Q on pension withdrawal charge
- No goals in three games and Keegan's under pressure at Newcastle
- Bundesliga club Bochum signs Japan's Ono, Ukraine's Belik
- Economy nearly stalled in 4th quarter; suffers worst year since 2002
- Societe Generale's board sets up independent committee to probe trading losses
- Pakistan beats Zimbabwe by seven wickets in 4th ODI
- Merck posts $1.6 billion Q4 loss due to Vioxx deal, other charges
- Eastman Kodak 4th-quarter earnings climb as digital revenue increases
- Societe Generale keeps CEO despite pressure over trading losses
- Strong airplane deliveries boost Boeing's 4th-qtr profit; 787 delay to reduce '08 revenue
- US Treasury says it will borrow $22 billion at its quarterly auction next week
- Democrat Edwards ends presidential bid
- US economy nearly stalled in 4th quarter; suffers worst year since 2002
- Italy's president summons Senate speaker
- Royal Caribbean 4th-quarter profit rises on stronger bookings
- Woods hopes to extend winning streak at Dubai Desert Classic
- Mohammad Yousuf and Shoaib Malik star as Pakistan beats Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- Arab League chief: Arab efforts in Lebanon could still succeed, but they need a push
- Oil prices rise on expectations the Fed will cut rates, OPEC will not raise output
- French bank Societe Generale's board keeps CEO, orders probe of trading losses
- Six Nations: Mallett selects untested halves pair for debut as Italy coach against Ireland
- London's FTSE-100 index trading down 36.84 points at 5,848.40
- Man United's Old Trafford Munich memorial attacked with paint bombs
- Serbia poll says incumbent has slight advantage, but election still too close to call
- US Treasury says it will borrow $22 billion at its quarterly auction next week
- Impact of China's snow crisis spreads, highlighting weaknesses of booming economy
- For investors in central Europe, market downturn an inaugural and painful lesson about risk
- Poland's central bank raises interest rates 25 basis points
- Boeing 4Q profit up on strong plane deliveries; trims '08 revenue forecast due to 787 delays
- World ice-dancing champion gets 2 1/2-year suspended sentence for fatal accident
- Munich Re expects 2007 profit to reach euro3.9 bln, up from last year
- Eastman Kodak 4th-quarter earnings climb as digital revenue increases
- Yahoo to lay off 1,000 workers as financial funk vexes shareholders; 4Q profit down 23 percent
- Wall Street declines in early trading, with investors cautious ahead of Fed decision
- Kellogg fourth-quarter profit dips slightly, matches Wall Street
- McCain emerges as Republican front-runner after Florida victory; Giuliani to drop out
- Abou Diaby signs new Arsenal contract; Flamini says he's next
- `Dr. Phil' says he regrets talking about Britney Spears, but denies he betrayed family's trust
- Still hopeful of 100th England cap, Beckham praises Capello
- EU: Italy on track to cut budget deficit in 2007, needs to do more in future
- Bank of France chief questions Societe Generale's handling of trading scandal
- Kraft Foods 4Q profit drops 6 percent on dairy prices, costs
- Svein Rennemo elected board chairman of Norway's StatoilHydro oil company
- EU to vote on breaking up mail delivery monopolies by 2011
- Market regulator says bank CEO acted 'well' in handling trading problems
- Serbia poll says incumbent has slight advantage, but election still too close to call
- Air France says strike Thursday will disrupt some flights
- Kenyan business community gets involved in resolving crisis
- Albania approves euro1bn deals to modernize power plant, build hydroelectric stations
- Suncor Energy Inc. announces $20 billion oilsands expansion plan
- EU warns Romania that overspending risks breaking budget rules, euro hopes
- Far-right party in Germany boycotts moment of silence for Nazi victims in state parliament
- Report: Iran's chief judge decrees executions no longer to be in public
- US Fed expected to cut a key interest rate for a fifth time at Thursday's meeting
- Stuart Pearce named as one of Capello's assistants, becomes lone Englishman on staff
- Euro edges lower against dollar ahead of Fed decision
- CEO arrested at unit of Italy's biggest cement maker for alleged Mafia collusion
- Little fanfare as India marks the anniversary Gandhi's assassination
- Altria plans to spin off Philip Morris International cigarette business on March 28
- Former Romanian priest behind bars for exorcism murder
- Putin: no foreign countries will be allowed to influence Russian presidential vote
- Kenya's crisis is Africa's problem at continental summit
- Oil prices alternate after US reports jump in inventories; traders await Fed decision
- Barcelona's board gives Rijkaard vote of confidence for remainder of season
- Bombs disrupt political rally in southern Nepal, 45 wounded
- Most South African mines working after power outages forced shutdown
- Mexico lowers 2008 economic growth outlook to 2.8 percent from 3.7 percent, 24 percent drop
- Cuba's Castro criticizes 'demagoguery, lies' of Bush's State of the Union
- Catania beats Udinese 2-1 to reach Italian Cup semifinals for first time
- Acer founder to set up talent bank
Valentine's Day at Formosan Naruwan
Ambassador Taipei offers lunch sets
Regent manager Mayumi Hu named as Peace Ambassador
Unforgettable Valentine's Day at Regent
Far Eastern Plaza presents Valentine's Day set menus
- Penguins 2nd in Atlantic
- Bryant-Odom combo garners much-needed victory over Knicks
- Nigeria joins Ivory Coast in African Cup quarters
- Australians angry over decision on Harbhajan
- Twins, Mets reportedly reach deal for Santana
- Arsenal inflicts repeat defeat on Newcastle
- Timberline Lodge - a place frozen in time
- AU Optronics posts record net of NT$33.1b on rising prices
- Taiex ends lower ahead of holiday
- BHP pressured to sweeten offer for Rio, report reveals
- Greenback slips as traders brace for U.S. rate cut
- Dow, Nasdaq finish higher as Fed starts 2-day meeting
- Poor weather found driving up Asian region's coal demand
- Science parks' revenue approaches NT$2 trillion
- MySpace plans to introduce new platform for developers
- Fed may cut rate to 3%; more slashes seen likely
- SocGen bosses knew of the risk he was taking, Kievel says
- U.S. House approves economic recovery plan
- Yahoo to fire 1,000 people
- Taiwanese banks, insurers lose billions
- Experts find how hummingbirds whistle
- Dutch research debunks personality link to cancer
- Pets seen becoming hidden victims of U.S. mortgage woes
- Japanese samba their way to the front of Brazil carnival
- Coroner probes Brando's death
- Event to pair up 'sugar mamas' to 'boy toys'
- All-chocolate room on display in U.S.
- Killing of teen over hat sparks public outcry in Denmark
- Rising costs force the poor in Haiti to eat dirt cookies
- Elections no test for government accountability, poll finds
- Authorities detain two suspected of trafficking children
- Police arrest bank robbers in Venezuela, free hostages
- Weather crisis seen highlighting flaws in China's economy
- Macau's former minister found guilty of corruption
- Genocide prevention - sixty years of abject failure
- Green card flap is about trust
- Pillow talk - private, personal and artistic
- Data shows rise in synthetic fiber exports to Vietnam
- Penghu's natural beauty turns tourist into a longstay visitor
- China vows not to interfere in Taiwan presidential poll
- Philippines, Vietnam express concerns over Spratly Islands
- FSC says French bank scandal to have minimal impact on Taiwan investors
- Indigenous authors endorse DPP presidential candidate
- Financial criminal arrested in China, prosecutor confirms
- Over 100 artworks from NPM to be displayed in Vienna
- Cabinet approves NT$60b in financing for new industries
- Hsieh calls for single standard among his peers
- DPP files for interpretation on value of votes in districts
- MAC says cross-strait travel could be resolved if necessary
- U.S. army says dead satellite might fall in North America
- MOEA seeking to resolve patent controversy
- China Airlines breaks ground for future headquarters at Taoyuan International Airport
- Fitch hosts teleconference to discuss TFT-LCD industry outlook
- Asia-Pacific TFT-LCD sector likely to have stable performance in 2008, says Fitch
- EU fines E.On euro38M for allegedly tampering with secured office in antitrust probe
- Wall Street narrowly mixed with investors trading cautiously ahead of Fed's rate decision
- Republican senator backs help for seniors and jobless in US economic stimulus plan
- Senators question delays in listing polar bear under US Endangered Species Act.
- Maradona visits Newcastle locker room after 3-0 defeat to Arsenal
- Italy's president asks Senate speaker to see if interim government can be formed
- Altria sets March 28 date for international cigarette unit spinoff, posts lower 4Q profit
- London's FTSE-100 index down 47.90 points at 5,837.30
- Strong plane sales, improved productivity lift Boeing's 4Q profit; 787 delays trim '08 revenue
- Most South African mines operational after power outages forced shutdown
- Giuliani, Edwards to drop out of US presidential race, slimming down field for both parties
- Bank of Spain sees economic growth slowing
- EU regulators raid suspected cartel among shipping standard setters
- Republicans to focus on McCain, Romney in debate at Ronald Reagan library
- Vermont town's anti-Bush petition elicits vitriol after making the rounds on the Internet
- Albert Loddo wins fourth stage of Tour of Qatar; Boonen stays as overall leader
- Mexico revises 2008 economic growth outlook downward by 24 percent
- Eto'o sets scoring record with 15th goal at African Cup of Nations
- Maradona visits Newcastle locker room after 3-0 defeat to Arsenal
- US envoy calls postelection violence in Kenya 'ethnic cleansing'
- Andy Murray pulls out of Britain's Davis Cup match against Argentina with knee injury
- Serbia poll says incumbent has slight advantage, but election still too close to call
- USDA to investigate possible abuses at California slaughterhouse
- US, South Korea seek to advance stalled North Korea nuclear disarmament deal
- Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi unhappy with junta dialogue
- Trade unions condemn Nokia's closure of German plant but won't step up protest
- Bird flu kills Indonesian man, spreads through Asian poultry stocks
- French bank Societe Generale's board keeps CEO, orders probe of trading losses
- CAS issues landmark decision in soccer contract dispute
- Raul Castro gets more votes than his brother Fidel in Cuban parliamentary elections
- Republican senator backs help for seniors and jobless in US economic stimulus plan
- Lazio, Catania reach Italian Cup semifinals
- Touching nose to refer to Thailand's new PM is no joke, says sign language interpreter
- Analysts unfazed as US judge grants states' request to extend antitrust oversight of Microsoft
- EU to ban Brazil beef from Thursday over animal disease worries
- US Fed cuts a key interest rate for the second time in 8 days
- Uribe: Brazil's Vale to invest billions in Colombia
- Mexico reports stable remittances from citizens abroad; cuts economic growth projection
- US Fed cuts a key interest rate for the second time in 8 days
- China Eastern Airlines ordering 30 Boeing 737s
- Gold futures spike following Fed decision to slash key interest rate
- Wall Street rises after Fed cuts interest rates by widely expected half-point
- US senators question delays in listing polar bear under Endangered Species Act.
- Madonna lands top spot on Forbes.com's list of the top 20 `Cash Queens of Music'
- Mexico revises 2008 economic growth outlook downward by 24 percent
- Federal Reserve reduces federal funds rate by 1/2 point to 3 percent
- Brazilian swimmer suspended after positive doping test
- Rebates for wealthy falter in Senate as debate continues on US economic stimulus bill
- Slowdown in US economy forces more than 200 job cuts at motor home maker Winnebago
- Egypt draws 1-1 against Zambia to reach quarterfinals at African Cup of Nations
- Weak clothing sales spur Wal-Mart to reorganize apparel operations, license new fashion
- Eto'o sets scoring record with 16 goals at African Cup of Nations
- Dozens of US lawmakers urge Mattel to eliminate all lead from toys
- Argentines Acasuso, Brzezicki reach Vina del Mar semifinals with wins over Spaniards
- Iraqi diplomat sees better ties with Iran, says US elections won't decide troop withdrawal
- Umpires angry MLB is asking neighbors whether they are members of KKK
- Gold mixed
- Gold futures rise following Fed decision to slash key interest rate
- Venezuela's Chavez gives Nicaragua 24 electricity generators, promises 12 more
- In New Orleans' workaday trenches, Mardi Gras a big deal
- Oil prices follow stocks higher after Fed rate cut overshadows US inventory report
- Cameroon beats Sudan 3-0 to reach African Cup quarterfinals; Eto'o sets record
- Cameroon wins, Egypt draws to advance to quarterfinals at Africa Cup
- Memoirist Ishmael Beah defends his book about time as boy soldier
- Ministers make last attempt to stop Bush presidential library at Texas university
- US auto industry expects weak January sales as a tough year begins
- It's first for Willis McGahee: Pro Bowl invite after LaDainian Tomlinson withdraws
- Still-anxious Wall Street sacrifices big gains to profit-taking after Federal Reserve rate cut
- Ford, Tata said to be closing in on deal to sell Land Rover, Jaguar
- Super Bowl: Tom Brady wonders why Plaxico Burress' prediction was just 23-17
- Doris Lessing receives Nobel literature prize at London ceremony
- Alliance Data sues Blackstone over failed $6.4 billion takeover deal
- Internet outages disrupt businesses, communication across Mideast, Gulf
- US Senate plan lets higher income earners share rebates
- Starbucks says it will open hundreds fewer stores than previously planned; 1Q profit up 2 pct.
- Former U.S., Mexican international chosen by Klinsmann as Bayern assistant
- Canadian PM tells President Bush that Canada won't extend Afghan mission without NATO help
- Stuttgart, Hamburger SV, Wolfsburg advance to German Cup quarterfinals.
- Brazil president says US slowdown won't hurt growth
- Isuzu to stop distributing new vehicles in North America in 2009
- Actor Ethan Hawke and his girlfriend are expecting a baby, his publicist says
- AC Milan beats Reggina 1-0 in Serie A; Inter, Lazio, Catania reach Italian Cup semis
- Wall Street gives up big gains to profit-taking after Federal Reserve lowers interest rates
- Duane `Dog' Chapman finally free from Mexican charges in his capture of fugitive Andrew Luster
- Dollar skids lower after Fed cuts interest rate to 3 percent
- Doctor admits leaking research study that tied diabetes drug Avandia to heart risks
- NY Knicks forward Renaldo Balkman suspended 1 game for flagrant foul
- Memoirist Ishmael Beah defends his book about time as boy soldier
- Yahoo stock tumbles to 4-year low as turnaround hopes fade
- Gold futures hit record following Fed decision to slash key interest rate
- Valencia advances to Copa del Rey semis despite 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid
- Ronaldo leads Man United to 2-0 win over Portsmouth, first place in Premier League
- PSV stretches lead at top of Dutch league, beats Ajax 2-0
- Rangers reaches Scottish League Cup final with 2-0 win over Hearts
- Gentler treatment for dangerous artery bulges beats surgery in older patients, study finds
- Obama attacks Clinton as calculating and divisive figure who votes with Republicans
- Maradona visits Newcastle locker room after 3-0 defeat to Arsenal
- Consumer activist Ralph Nader considers fourth presidential bid this year
- S&P considers downgrading more than $500 billion in downgrades of mortgage debt
- Chavez's military alliance against US is news to Bolivian leader
- Giuliani quits Republican presidential race, endorses John McCain
- Study: Mercury from vaccines disappears quickly from blood
- Unlike older brother, Patrick McEnroe gets best to play Davis Cup for US team
- China struggles to cope with winter storms as more snow forecast
- US Senate Democrats accuse attorney general of opening the door to future waterboarding
- Mormon women look for greater role in the life of the church
- McCain, Romney hope to take Republican party command by winning big on Tuesday
- Former President Jimmy Carter opens Baptist meeting in Georgia with call for unity
- Giuliani, a contradiction for Republican Party, bows out of presidential race, endorses McCain
- Clinton, Obama target delegate-rich states in coast-to-coast Super Tuesday contests
- Senate's economic stimulus plan would let couples with incomes of up to $300,000 share rebates
- Fed cuts interest rates bold half-point to boost ailing economy; Wall Street still wary
- Lost and found: a Robert Capa photo archive
- Comic book hero Captain America, once dead and gone, is back ... sort of
- Powerful Texas prosecutor in e-mail scandal has long history as loose cannon
- Edwards bows out as complex candidate of seeming contradictions, compelling personal drama
- EBay's tweaks to feedback system aim to improve buyer experience but sellers worry about fraud
- Internet outages from damaged undersea cables disrupt businesses, personal use across Mideast
- US envoy calls postelection violence in Kenya 'ethnic cleansing'
- French bank Societe Generale's board keeps CEO, orders probe of trading losses
- Italy's president asks Senate speaker to see if interim government can be formed
- For investors in central Europe, market downturn apainful lesson about risk
- Three's company! Hugh Hefner's 'Girls Next Door' to appear on March cover of Playboy
- Pakistan ex-chief justice calls President Musharraf an 'extremist general'
- New England Patriots' offensive linemen are in charge of keeping Tom Brady safe
- Gandhi's death marked with little fanfare in rapidly changing India
- Bird flu kills Indonesian man, spreads through Asian poultry stocks
- Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi unhappy with junta dialogue
- Mystery of once-missing New Hampshire candidate deepens with speculation of mansion hideout
- The life of an activist in China: surveillance, suppression
- Ending New England Patriots' perfection rests with New York Giants' D-line
- Brazilian economic boom transforming Latin America's largest nation
- Former Iraqi intelligence officer testifies against accused spy for Saddam
- Blazers' Brandon Roy and LaMarcus Aldridge, Sonics' Kevin Durant picked for rookie challenge
- Starbucks says it will open hundreds fewer stores; 1st-quarter profit up less than 2 percent
- Vacationers finding Chicago during the winter. Seriously.
- One year after violent uprising, tourists find a less crowded, more colorful Oaxaca
- Japan's dolphin hunt sags under protests, concerns over mercury contamination
- Chavez-ordered controls on contraband to Colombia hurt the poor in his own nation
- Jamaica to tap into lucrative market for religious tourism
- Venezuela to pay Total, StatoilHydro US$1.1 billion (euro740 million) in takeover, document says
- US economy nearly stalled in 4th quarter; suffers worst year since 2002
- California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger to endorse McCain
- Cruzeiro beats Paragauy's Cerro Porteno 3-1 in Copa Libertadores qualifier
- Bush: Senate should pass economic stimulus without delay
- NBA Rookie Challenge Rosters
- Clark replaces Tait in Australia's limited-overs squad
- In debate, Romney accuses McCain of resorting to dirty tricks.
- Gentler treatment for dangerous artery bulges beats surgery in older patients, study finds
- Myanmar junta steps up policing of Internet, arrests blogger
- Obama says Hillary Clinton presidency would be a step back
- Lenovo says quarterly profits up 198 pct at US$172 million;
- China Eastern Airlines ordering 30 Boeing 737s
- Doctor admits leaking research study that tied diabetes drug Avandia to heart risks
- Oprah Winfrey's latest pick is self-help guide `A New Earth,' by Eckhart Tolle
- NFL set to OK Buffalo Bills' annual regular-season game in Toronto
- Amazon 4Q profit soars but shares sink after hours on margin in outlook
- Australia's Alumina says full-year profit drops 15 percent
- Argentines Monaco, Acasuso, Brzezicki reach Vina del Mar quarterfinals
- McCain, Romney spar over timetable for Iraq war
- Nurse admits taking body parts from 244 corpses for transplanting in unsuspecting patients
- Adriano leads Sao Paulo to second place in state soccer championship
- Japanese stocks rise as reports of investment deal help ease subprime concerns
- Ilya Kovalchuk injures knee in Thrashers' 4-1 win over Penguins
- Hong Kong blue chip index sinks 2.3 percent on China, US concerns
- Eli Lilly, government explore settlement over Zyprexa marketing, New York Times reports
- Lenovo says 3Q profit up 198 percent; 2008 sales expected strong despite U.S. worries
- Malaysia Airlines unveils 5-year plan to grow profit to US$454 million by 2012
- Philippine economy expands 7.3 percent in 2007, strongest in 31 years
- Taiwanese tourists stranded in China's snow storm
- A curse on City Hall? Giuliani latest former NYC mayor to fail at higher office run
- China agriculture official says impact of snow disaster on winter crops 'extremely serious'
- Oil prices fall more than US$1 on economic worries, rise in US crude supplies
- Hong Kong closes aviaries after tests show wild bird suspected of dying from avian flu
- Mexico's Atlas defeats Bolivia's La Paz 2-0 in first leg of Copa Libertadores
- Wallabies coach Deans warned over jetboat near-miss
- In spite of big rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, investors want more help for the economy
- Copa Libertadores: Cruzeiro beats Cerro Porteno 3-1, Atlas defeats La Paz 2-0
- Asian markets mixed after US rate cut; Hong Kong falls on worries over China economy
- China train service returns, easing crowds at station
- Wesley Snipes' trial offers perfect script for US tax agency to discourage activists
- Back from Darfur, Clooney takes on new role as UN messenger of peace
- Reports: Chinese appliance tycoon gets 12 year jail sentence for fraud, embezzlement
- Stephen Jackson scores 26 as Warriors snap Hornets' winning streak at 9
- On fundraising tour, Bush defends Iraq strategy
- Reports: Chinese regulator recommends 2nd Beijing airport to cope with travel boom
- China investigating insecticide-tainted dumplings that sickened 10 in Japan
- Hong Kong blue chip index sinks 0.7 percent on China, US concerns
- New photos show planet Mercury in different light: Volcanic scars and wrinkles from shrinking
- Study: Mercury from vaccines disappears quickly from blood
- China train service returns, easing crowds at station
- Senate economic plan would add jobless aid, rebates for high earners, seniors, disabled vets
- In New Orleans' workaday trenches, Mardi Gras a big deal
- Official: China's January inflation likely 6.5 percent, unchanged from December
- Thrashers down Penguins 4-1, but lose Kovalchuk to injury
- Hyundai Heavy Industries' profit surges 79 percent in fourth quarter, rounding out record 2007
- Beijing Olympics going Kosher with food safety issues driving a mini-boom
- Jimmy Carter hopes moderate Baptist meeting in US will serve as model of unity
- Warriors snap Hornets' nine-game winning streak with 116-103 win
- Taiwan's TSMC says fourth-quarter profit rises 23.5 percent; expects drop-off in 1Q 2008
- Lorena Ochoa aims to dominate women's golf like Sorenstam
- Japanese stocks rise as reports of investment deal help ease subprime concerns
- Panda politics redux: China renews offer of animals to Taiwan as island's election nears
- Acquisitions help push Vodafone 3Q revenue up 15.8 percent
- Nordic utility Fortum sees 9-percent growth in 4Q profit to euro393 million
- Oil prices fall more than US$1 on economic worries, rise in US crude supplies
- Sony's October-December profit jumps 25 percent as video game business stops losing money
- Shell 4Q net profit rises 60 percent to $8.47 billion
- Profit at Hyundai Heavy, world's biggest shipbuilder, surges 79 percent in 4th quarter
- Spanish inflation accelerates with January CPI at 4.4 percent
- Analysis: McCain steamrolling ahead; Romney can't catch a break
- Japanese megabank Mizuho says profit falls 32 percent April-December on US subprime woes
- Steel giant ArcelorMittal buys 3 coal mines in Russia
- Hennes & Mauritz says 4th-quarter net profit rose 22 percent
- Spanish, German leaders meet amid worries over economy
- Unemployment in Germany rises in January
- Iraqi oil minister sees 'no need' to increase oil production ahead of OPEC talks
- Hong Kong blue chip index sinks 0.8 percent on China, US concerns
- Acquisitions help push Vodafone 3Q revenue up 16 percent
- Tajik Islamic opposition leader dies in jail from cancer
- ADB provides loan for Cambodia to build power lines from Thailand
- Greek schools, courts and public services close for archbishop's state funeral
- China denies getting US letter demanding easing of controls on financial information
- Annan mediates talks between Kibaki and Odinga in attempt to quell Kenyan violence
- Stephen Chow's 'CJ7' fails as a story, but creates lovable animated character
- NBA China to manage Beijing arena during and after Olympics
- Euro drifts lower against dollar after Fed cut
- Finland's Wikstrom leads Australian Open after wet opening round
- Leaders of Italian political parties to hold talks on forming interim government
- Euro inflation hits new high
- Damage from cut cables spreads to India
- Japan's Matsushita reports profit rises 46 percent, settlement of patent lawsuits with Samsung
- Air France says service nearly normal despite strike led by unions over salaries
- French-Belgian utility Suez says 4Q revenue rises 12 percent
- Swedish exchange operator OMX reports 32 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit
- Japanese megaganks Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho say profits fell on US subprime losses
- Shell 4Q net profit rises 60 percent to US$8.47 billion
- China investigates insecticide-tainted dumplings that sickened 10 in Japan
- At a combined 18-1 on the road, Giants and Patriots relish Super Bowl trip
- Euro inflation hits new high as signs of European slowdown mount
- Alitalia shares down after company says it needs cash, survival plan implementation slow
- Dutch Queen Beatrix celebrates 70th birthday with low-key party
- South Korean court orders Samsung to pay creditors over failed auto unit
- StatoilHydro strikes natural gas with wildcat well in the Norwegian Sea
- Crowds line Athens streets for Greek church leader's state funeral
- Asian markets mixed after US rate cut; Hong Kong falls on worries over China economy
- National monopolies for mail delivery in EU to end by 2011
- Tiger Woods has 2-stroke clubhouse lead in 1st round of Dubai Desert Classic
- Japan's ANA posts nearly 34 percent rise in October-December profit
- Tougher identification rules requiring proof of citizenship to take effect at U.S. border
- Malaysia Airlines eyes global alliance, aims to increase profit to US$929 million by 2012
- Oil prices fall nearly US$1 on economic worries, rise in US crude supplies
- Former Romanian coal miner crafts ring for Carla Bruni
- Korean Air swings to loss in fourth quarter on high fuel prices
- Spanish, German leaders meet amid worries over economy
- U.S. dollar mostly mixed, gold higher in early European trading
- Lawmaker killed in Kenya's Rift Valley on day negotiations start in attempt to quell violence
- Japanese megaganks Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho say profits fell on US subprime losses
- EU regulators open probe into state support for Finnish property company
- Malaysian PM denies he made pact with Mahathir to stay only 1 term in office
- Brechin expelled from Scottish Cup for fielding two ineligible players in win over Hamilton
- Egypt's Orascom Telecom plans to introduce mobile phone service to isolated North Korea
- AstraZeneca Q4 profit falls 12.5 pct as restructuring costs outweigh sales rise
- Serbs face stark choice in election: Pro-Western incumbent, or pro-Russian challenger
- Fabio Capello set to announce first squad as England manager; Will Becks get call?
- MBIA posts 4Q loss of $2.3 billion on derivatives write-down, growing loss reserves
- North Korea's leader tells China there is no change in commitment to six-party deal
- Indian shares fall; Sensex drops 0.6 percent
- Shell 4Q net profit rises 60 percent to US$8.47 billion
- EU continues to struggle to turn their seamless consumer market into reality
- EU starts legal action against Spain for shielding Endesa from foreigners
- Skoda Auto board member Jahn to become chief executive at Volkswagen Russia
- Romania is on the verge of a labor crisis, warns Labor minister
- Infineon's Qimonda unit wins EU OK for euro165.6 million (US$245 million) subsidy
- China agriculture official says snow disaster impact on winter crops 'extremely serious'
- EU waves through euro70 million French research grant for micro-cameras
- Swedish government approves Borse Dubai-Nasdaq offer for 6.6 stake in OMX
- AC Milan faces Fiorentina in a game that could have implications for the Champions League
- Bayern visits Rostock when Bundesliga resumes over weekend
- Ore. Goodwill Store Sells Parked Bike
- Unemployment in Germany rises in January; consumer prices up
- France risks short-term troubles for long-term aims ahead of Six Nations opener
- China shares fall as power outage fears hit electricity utilities
- Evelyn Barbirolli, oboist and widow of conductor, dead at 97
- Brazil's Vale says no decision made on reported multi-billion Colombia investment
- On centenary of Portuguese monarch's murder, heir to defunct throne reopens royal debate
- Swedish government approves Borse Dubai-Nasdaq offer for 6.6 stake in OMX
- US poll finds high expectations for the next president, but doubts about changing Washington
- Higher apparel sales, cost-cutting help double profit for Wonderbra maker
- Tax gain boosts Raytheon 4Q profit, defense contractor raises 2008 guidance
- Wyeth posts 19 pct rise in 4th-qtr profit on broad drug sales advance
- Man United and Arsenal neck-and-neck in standings, with Chelsea close behind
- Georgia's parliament approves new Cabinet
- Colgate-Palmolive 4Q profit rises on strong overseas sales; board authorizes buybacks
- Nasdaq 4Q profit rises 25 percent as exchange revenue increases 16 percent
- Tax gains counter recall-related charges, weaker dollar boosts sales abroad for Mattel
- Report: Tribune sells historic Hollywood studio for $125 million to investment firm
- Burger King 2nd-quarter profit rises 29 percent
- Greek church leader buried in state as thousands line Athens streets
- McLaren cost Lewis Hamilton the chance to be first rookie F1 champion, according to Ecclestone
- Drug-resistant flu found in Europe, health officials say
- Dutch woman fails to halt murder investigation linked to late abortion in Spain
- E.W. Scripps earnings decline in 4Q on poor ad weakness
- MasterCard's profit soars on rising card use overseas, sales of stake in Brazil company
- Rising Plavix sales help Bristol-Myers shrink 4th-quarter loss, guidance cut
- Captain Michael Ballack returns to Germany squad for friendly against Austria
- Senate economic plan would add jobless aid, rebates for high earners, seniors, disabled vets
- Britney Spears taken from her home in ambulance, escorted by police officers
- Tory MEP sparks angry scenes by comments mentioning Nazi decree
- Angry Liverpool fans launch bid to oust American owners
- New York Times swings to 4Q profit, but revenue falls and it takes more writedowns
- US consumer spending slows abruptly in December, turning in weakest growth in 15 months
- Study: Giving moms magnesium sulfate cuts risk of cerebral palsy in extreme premature babies
- Polls: Most Israelis want Olmert to resign after war inquiry faulted government, military
- Card use overseas helps boost MasterCard profit as does sale of stake in Brazil company
- Burger King 2nd-quarter profit rises 29 percent
- Real Madrid looks to avoid complacency with 9-point lead in Spanish league
- Swedish prosecutor files charges against file-sharing site Pirate Bay
- Indonesian soldier kills endangered tiger, skins it, distributes meat
- India's Tata Chemicals to buy US chemical company for US$1 billion
- Consumer spending slows abruptly in December, turning in weakest growth in 15 months
- Alitalia shares down after company says it needs cash, survival plan implementation slow
- Renault launches new car for F1 season; Alonso happy to be back with French team
- Oil prices fall nearly US$1 on economic worries, rise in US crude supplies
- Ministers make last attempt to stop Bush library at SMU
- Virgin Airlines considers entering Russian market
- Central bank raises benchmark interest rate to curb inflation
- Britney Spears taken from her home in ambulance, escorted by police officers
- South Africa's Mbeki to report to regional leaders on Zimbabwe negotiations
- German robber nabbed after leaving behind telltale DNA on salami chunk
- Suicide bomber kills Afghan deputy governor, 5 others in mosque attack
- Sweden's OMX reports 32 pc drop in 4Q profits on costs, govt backs sale
- Hong Kong police arrest suspect in connection with purported racy star photos
- Fallout from Mideast damage from cut cables spreads to India
- AC Milan and Inter cleared of false bookkeeping
- Rights group says US, other democracies turn blind eye on authoritarian rulers' abuses
- Burger King 2nd-quarter profit rises 29 percent with old stand-bys and new products
- Wall Street moves sharply lower amid possible downgrades in bond insurance industry
- Montenegro PM resigns because of illness
- New York Times swings to 4Q profit, but revenue falls and it takes more writedowns
- Spanish, German leaders consult on climate, economy
- Tougher identification rules requiring proof of citizenship to take effect at US border
- Finnish biathlete Varis tested positive for EPO, according to 'B' sample
- 'Great escaper' Jimmy James dead at 92
- Platini says increasing teams at Euros would serve only political and business interests
- Euro drifts lower against dollar after Fed cut
- Umbro says shareholders approve Nike takeover bid
- Beijing's new Watercube called 'awesome' and 'out of this world'
- Tax gains counter toy maker Mattel's recall-related charges; weaker dollar boosts sales abroad
- Talks begin in Italy government crisis
- Dutch lawmaker says government stirring "panic" over anti-Quran film
- EU continues to struggle with turning seamless consumer market into reality
- Tottenham decides not to sign Hertha Berlin's Gilberto; Sunderland goes for Reid
- Back from Darfur, Clooney takes on new role as UN messenger of peace
- Egypt's Orascom Telecom plans to introduce mobile phone service to isolated North Korea
- German Reinhold Fanz becomes new coach of Cuba's national team
- Domenech passes over Trezeguet for France's matches against Congo, Spain
- Tiger Woods leads by 2 strokes after 1st round of Dubai Desert Classic
- French trader's computer seized in probe into losses at Societe Generale
- Swiss experts say some HIV patients can have unprotected sex
- To a God Unkown
- National Museum of History
- Funky Farmer and Black Reign
- National Palace Museum
- What's On
- For the record
- Forbes ranks Madonna No. 1 'Cash Queens of Music'
- Compact disc dies in '07 at age 25
- Now Showing
- 'Atonement' bags four prizes at UK awards
- Emerson finds great character to play on 'Lost'
- After 4 movies in 12 months, Jessica Alba eyes motherhood
- Here's a reaction quote you don't hear every day
- Rare photographs show diversity of French culture
- Healthy hot cocoa - a cup of soy
- Extra healthy, super satisfying new dessert
- Woods sets tone with birdie start in Dubai Desert
- Favre named NFL player of the year
- Heat blown out by Magic
- Man United returns to top of league
- The life of an activist in China - surveillance, suppression
- In Tanzania, most young girls exist only to serve older men
- In Brief
- Explosion injures 3 in Pakistan
- Koreas agree to cut back rail service
- Brazil judge throws book at killers of six-year-old
- South African police raid church sheltering refugees
- China dumplings spark food scare in Japan as more people become ill
- Possible fates awaiting Taiwan
- Taiex loses 22 points; Formosa falls 18 percent over last 4 days
- U.S. economic growth slows to 0.6% in 4Q
- Wall Street rally fades after U.S. Fed announces further interest rate cut
- U.S. asks China to ease restraints on financial information providers
- U.S. Federal Reserve cuts rates half-point
- Cambodia reports 46 percent drop in garment exports in 4th quarter
- Starbucks reports weak profit, says it will open fewer stores
- Formosa Plastics' shipments affected by China snow storm
- Lenovo profit triples to record US$171.7m
- China renews panda offer ahead of Taiwan election
- Local dentists treat Taiwan inmates in Bangkok
- Universities keen on EU Center project
- Chen inspects military posts on Kinmen, greets personnel
- MOFA urges role for Taiwan in talks over Spratly Islands
- Taiwan to take on Spain in opening game of final Olympic qualifying baseball tournament
- Cabinet wants aviation rights listed as assets of local airlines
- Telecom companies join forces to create new anti-fraud hotline
- Some convenience stores found carrying mislabeled products
- New controversy will not hurt Ma's election bid, analysts say
- Government releases list of new Cabinet members
- Hsieh maintains Ma still a U.S. resident
- Autocrats seen mounting 'sham' democracy
- Taiwan tourists stranded in PRC after snow storm
- China's Panchen Lama makes rare appearance, meets with top Chinese legislator
- Waste not - crafting resolutions for the new year
- Taiwan swears in new legislature ahead of vital presidential poll
- Britney Spears' strange behavior now in the hands of doctors
- Butterfly greenhouse inaugurated in southern Taiwan
- KMT candidate promises free vocational high schools
- Hamburger SV signs Mamadi Keita from Blackburn on a 3 1/2-year contract
- Mexican founder of conservative order dies, was disciplined by pope
- Switzerland's Maus Freres says Gant takeover completed
- Lampre cycling team tested again for doping
- London's FTSE-100 index up 42.5 points at 5,879.8
- FIFA criticizes CAS ruling on soccer contract dispute
- Drug-resistant flu found in Europe, health officials say
- Heerenveen signs midfielder Michal Svec to 4 1/2-year contract from Slavia Prague
- Bhutto's party calls for army to police Pakistan election
- Democratic candidate Barack Obama raises $32 million in US in January
- Bid on prime public airwaves auction exceeds $4.6 billion, triggers open access provision
- Mediator turns down American Airlines union request for help in labor contract talks
- Mallorca signs coach Gregorio Manzorno to two-year extension that keeps him through 2010
- Lawmaker killed in Kenya's Rift Valley on day negotiations start in attempt to quell violence
- AstraZeneca Q4 profit falls 12.5 pct as restructuring costs outweigh sales rise
- Acquisitions help push Vodafone 3Q revenue up 16 percent
- Mexican priest disciplined over sex abuse allegations dies
- Italy's Luxottica extends eyewear licensing deal with Chanel
- Tory MEP sparks angry scenes by comments mentioning Nazi decree
- Capello tells Beckham he must wait for 100th cap as he names 1st England squad
- Umbro says shareholders approve Nike takeover bid
- Setback for South African mines with further power restrictions
- Star tenor cancels performances because of throat infection caused by swallowed fishbone
- Greek conservatives cling to parliamentary majority after deputy quits party
- McCain gets Schwarzenegger endorsement
- Over 5 million to lose their jobs this year amid economic slowdown, UN labor agency says
- President Lincoln's summer home opens to public for first time
- Paul McCartney tells fans: I didn't have angioplasty but I've enjoyed `all the sympathy'
- Entrepreneurs suggest Russia's oligarchs have the wrong attitude
- Toothpaste, detergent maker Colgate profit rises on overseas sales, expects '08 profit growth
- Setback for South African mines with further power restrictions
- Back from Darfur, George Clooney takes on new role as UN messenger of peace
- Tribune sells historic Hollywood studio for $125 million, buys Los Angeles Times property
- South Africa, Senegal bow out of African Cup of Nations after 1-1 draw
- AIDS foundation honors Shriver, Schnabel, others
- French trader's computer seized in probe into losses at Societe Generale
- Forsberg turns down Modo, opening for NHL return
- French nuclear manufacturer Areva reports higher than expected Q4 sales
- Napolitano wins 5th stage of Tour of Qatar; Boonen keeps overall lead
- Bid on prime public airwaves auction exceeds $4.6 billion, triggers open access provision
- European shares close lower on worries over bond insurers
- Spears taken to hospital by ambulance, along with police escort
- Whirlpool to close Tennessee, Mexico plants, affecting 1,250 workers
- Bush says lawmakers leave nation vulnerable by holding up eavesdropping law
- Chavez hurts Venezuelan poor with controls on contraband to Colombia
- Rights group says US, other democracies turn blind eye on authoritarian rulers' abuses
- Slowing US economy prompts Home Depot to cut 500 jobs at Atlanta headquarters
- Maker of Budweiser reports higher profit on resurgent beer sales
- Tunisia, Angola reach quarterfinals at African Cup after 0-0 draw
- US senators say American people, allies may tire of campaign
- Liverpool fans launch bid to oust American owners
- Sprint Nextel says it may have huge write-down related to wireless acquistions
- Open-access provision triggered in US airwaves auction
- Mattel reports fourth-quarter profit despite recalls of Chinese-made toys
- Amazon buying Audible.com for $300M to expand audio content
- Egyptian minister says progress achieved in restoring Internet service
- US Official: Bush's 2009 budget will likely freeze most domestic programs
- Sanchez calls his first naturalized player
- About 1,000 families will be chosen to host guests during Beijing Olympics
- Senators say American people, allies may tire of campaign
- Another opposition lawmaker killed in Kenya violence
- Maria Sharapova to play Tzipi Obziler in Fed Cup debut
- Florida subpoenas Countrywide for information on mortgages
- Racing Santander advances to first Copa del Rey semis by drawing Athletic Bilbao 3-3
- Canadian prime minister tells Gordon Brown Canada will end Afghan mission without NATO help
- Atlanta Thrashers star Ilya Kovalchuk to miss at least 2 games
- Dollar gains ground against euro, pound despite Fed cut
- Google's 4Q profit rises 17 percent but falls just below analyst views
- Platinum futures soar to record amid blackouts in South Africa, supply concerns
- Ventura, Fognini reach quarterfinals in Vina del Mar
- Latino group claims 'hate speech' is emerging from US debate over immigration
- Obama tells French magazine he would seek a summit of Muslim nations if US president
- AT&T data networks in Midwest and Southeast suffer outage for most of work day
- Greece joins Brazil in Group A for Olympic basketball qualifier
- After subprime woes, uncertainty around bond insurers could be next storm
- Motorola says it is considering strategic realignment to boost ailing cell-phone unit
- U.S. drug agency warns of suicide risk with epilepsy drugs
- Henry scores as FC Barcelona advances to Copa del Rey semis with 1-0 win over Villarreal
- Federal judge sides with "Honk for Peace" activists
- Founder of conservative Catholic order, target of sex-abuse accusations, dies at 87
- Bush says he will not jeopardize security gains in Iraq by hasty withdrawal
- Hertha Berlin's Gilberto signs for Tottenham; Sunderland goes for Reid
- Pete Sampras to face Marat Safin in exhibition in San Jose
- US lawmaker pays damages to colleague in taped call case
- Hynix Semiconductor 2007 net profit declines on memory chip prices
- Olmert not resigning despite commission report criticizing 2006 war in Lebanon
- Britney Spears' strange behavior now in the hands of doctors, and possibly the legal system
- Consumer spending slows abruptly in December, turning in weakest growth in 6 months
- Old Crocs come back to live in needy places
- Heath Ledger video pulled from `Entertainment Tonight after Hollywood lobbying effort
- Brazilian economic boom transforming Latin America's largest nation
- Defending champ Luis Horna ousted in second round at Vina del Mar
- Suzanne Pleshette gets posthumous Hollywood star
- In biggest Super Tuesday ever, potential voting problems loom across the country
- Ethnic Indian anger shakes Malaysia's foundation of racial stability
- Cambodian boy has warm affection for cold-blooded python pal
- Zoe Kazan, on Broadway in `Come Back, Little Sheba,' has theater in her blood
- Challenging fare means little buzz for this year's Academy Award best-picture nominees
- Longtime Coen brothers cinematographer Roger Deakins up against himself at Oscars
- PBS airs adaptations, old and new, of all Jane Austen's novels ... and then some
- The Jonas Brothers take the 'Hannah Montana' roadmap to superstardom
- Chris Botti finds the right romantic mix on Grammy-nominated `Italia'
- `Uncle Alan' casts a long shadow on the husband-and-wife duo the Wrights
- Fatherhood and musicals seem to suit Christopher Fitzgerald, Igor in 'Young Frankenstein'
- `Wicked' star Idina Menzel gets down and dirty with pop CD and actor-husband Taye Diggs
- Motorola ponders breakup to boost lagging cell-phone unit; stock rises 10 percent after hours
- Q&A: Miley Cyrus talks about Hannah Montana craze as 3-D film of concert hits theaters
- Movie review: Cyrus is a likable dynamo, but `Hannah Montana' movie is for tween girls only
- Ecuador's Olmedo defeats Argentina's Lanus 1-0 in Copa Libertadores qualifier
- Film Review: Longoria Parker's `Dead Body' expires amid lifeless story, cast
- Reviews: Xbox Live offers satisfying challenges at $10 a pop
- Mattel reports fourth-quarter profit despite recalls of Chinese-made toys
- Paul, West give hometown Hornets 2 All-Stars; Pistons, Suns, Wizards all have 2 reserves
- Shaquille O'Neal's streak of 14 straight NBA All-Star selections ends
- Player agent meets with US congressional committee holding hearing on drugs in baseball
- EU negotiator sees progress in free trade talks with South Korea
- Mortgage brokers scramble to retain business, reassure public of ethical standards amid bust
- Ireland looking for redemption in Six Nations after disastrous World Cup
- Portsmouth signs frustrated England striker Jermain Defoe from Tottenham
- India's vital outsourcing industry struggling to cope with Internet outages
- India's Tata Chemicals to buy US chemical company for US$1 billion
- Australia captain Ponting ruled out of Twenty20 match against India
- US wants to preserve right to hunt foreign fighters in Iraq as part of long-term agreement
- Oil prices extend decline to above $91 on economic concerns; traders eye OPEC meeting
- Hynix Semiconductor posts net loss in fourth quarter on falling memory chip prices
- Polish foreign minister says Russia threats must be considered in U.S. missile defense talks
- Stocks erase early losses, charge higher following easing of concerns about bond insurers
- Hundreds of profs in many disciplines hold green 'teach-in' to encourage environmental action
- Indonesian soldier kills endangered tiger, skins it, distributes meat
- Impasse could scuttle Philippine peace talks with Muslim rebels and benefit militants
- Change of leadership in SKorea places starving NKorea in dilemma over usual aid request
- Victims angrily object to plea deal in deadly BP plant blast
- US scientists learning how HIV hides out in the body
- Fragile and expendable, finger-thin undersea cables tie the world together
- Polish foreign minister says Russian threats must be considered in US missile defense talks
- Obama in one-on-one debate with Clinton in California after besting her in fundraising
- Portsmouth signs frustrated England striker Jermain Defoe from Tottenham
- Clinton's campaign co-chair accepted donations from Rezko
- Argentine folk singer Carlos Nieto dies at 63
- Warren, Sutherland take lead in front of record opening-day FBR crowd
- Defending champ Luis Horna ousted in second round at Vina del Mar
- Peru's Cienciano defeats Uruguay's Wanderer 1-0 in Copa Libertadores qualifier
- Judge denies press lord Conrad Black's request to remain free on bond pending appeal
- Ecuador's Olmedo and Peru's Cienciano win opening Copa Libertadores qualifiers at altitude
- Upshaw says players will accept HGH testing, but not in blood test
- US campaign captivates a world desperate for a change from Bush
- Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel could pose double trouble for Giants
- Miami probe of cash suitcase an 'affront,' Argentine president tells US envoy
- After subprime woes, uncertainty around bond insurers could be next storm
- Terry Semel steps down as Yahoo's chairman, 7 1/2 months after leaving CEO's post
- EU negotiator sees progress in free trade talks with South Korea
- Google's earnings growth decelerates in 4Q, raising economic worries
- Still without Garnett, Pierce and Allen (26 each) lead Celtics over Mavericks
- US cable TV customer whose home was destroyed by tornado is billed for damaged equipment
- Supporters of deposed Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra set to take up key cabinet posts
- Obama raises at least $32 million in January; Romney lends campaign $35 million for 2007
- Alex Ovechkin's 4th goal of game lifts the Capitals to 5-4 overtime win over Canadiens.
- Miss USA pageant heading to Las Vegas, also home to rival Miss America
- United States to resume military aid to Thailand following election
- Chinese steel mills cut production as power crisis from winter storms spreads
- Woman dies of bird flu, lifting Indonesia's toll to 102
- Australian uranium miner ERA lifts profit 74 percent in 2007 as prices rise
- AIDS foundation is honoring Julian Schnabel, Bobby Shriver, Carine Roitfeld
- Diplomats who stray from official US policy cause headaches for Rice and State Department
- Celtics hang on to beat Mavericks 96-90, costing Mavs lead of Southwest Division
- Analysis: Mormon leader's death renews focus on Romney's faith; candidate less reticent
- Chinese activist officially arrested on subversion charges after monthlong detention
- Environmental, native groups sue to stop petroleum lease sale off northwest Alaska
- Australian court boosts compensation for Aborigine taken from family when child
- South Korean court finds Lone Star Funds guilty of stock price manipulation
- Nissan reports 26.6 pct jump in October-December profit
- Victims angrily object to plea deal in deadly BP plant blast
- Patriots lure veterans seeking NFL championships
- ADB, other donors to give Bangladesh US$190 million for cyclone relief
- Mitsubishi product liability trial set to start in Florida
- Obama and Clinton mix civility and barbs in final debate before Super Tuesday contests
- Ericsson posts drop in 4Q net profit, to lay off 1,000 employees
- Hynix Semiconductor reports net loss in fourth quarter on falling memory chip prices
- Nissan's profit in latest quarter jumps 26.6 percent
- Japanese stocks slide on banks' subprime losses, share slump in China
- China announces US$700 million snow disaster fund for farmers as company losses rise
- Mitsubishi product liability trial set to start in Florida
- India's Internet services slowly moving back to normal
- Dollar slips against yen in Asia as players await US jobs, manufacturing data
- Ericsson posts drop in 4Q net profit, to lay off 1,000 employees
- Sharp's profit rises 3.8 percent in latest quarter on LCD, electronics sales
- Twenty20: India captain Dhoni wins toss, decides to bat against Australia
- Euro up slightly against U.S. dollar
- Chinese shares fall on worries over economic impact of winter storms
- Nissan says quarterly profit jumped 26.6 percent, keeps earnings forecast despite US worries
- British Airways reports 9-month profit up 22 percent
- China's Panchen Lama makes rare appearance, meets with top Chinese legislator
- NKorea leader Kim sends condolence message to China's Hu over snow disaster
- Analysis: Democratic Party the winner in debate with candidates who look more presidential
- New Zealand, Fiji top pools at New Zealand IRB sevens
- Budget flights start on Singapore-Kuala Lumpur route; move seen likely to spur liberalization
- China says snow storms have killed 60, caused US$7.5 billion in damage
- Polls show small gains for Olmert in wake of war report
- Kenya police kill 4 in mob violence sparked by killing of opposition lawmaker
- Teenage amateur Kristie Smith leads women's Australian Open at halfway stage
- Alcoa says it will join with Aluminum Corp. of China to buy 12 percent of Rio Tinto shares
- American man says he's on verge of putting millionth mile on 1991 Chevy Silverado
- Hong Kong stock index rises 2.9 percent as subprime worries ease
- Werder Bremen signs teenager Oezil from Schalke
- Indonesia closes Jakarta airport due to heavy rain
- Ericsson posts drop in 4Q net profit, to lay off 1,000 employees in Sweden
- South Korean court sentences Lone Star official to jail in stock price manipulation case
- Taiwan to hold two U.N. membership votes on March 22, same day as presidential election
- U.S. dollar down, gold higher in European morning trading
- Alcoa joins with Aluminum Corp. of China to buy 12 percent of Rio Tinto shares
- Amid skepticism, official inflation rises to 24,470 percent in Zimbabwe
- India's Sensex index climbs 3 percent as technology shares lead gains
- ArcelorMittal to pay US$552 million to buy out Argentina's Acindar
- EU negotiator sees progress in free trade talks with South Korea
- 4 years later, bird flu continues march across Asia; 102 dead in Indonesia, India at risk
- Oil prices extend decline on economic concerns despite OPEC keeping output steady
- Jan Qvigstad appointed deputy governor of Norway's central bank
- FLAG Telecom: Repair ship to get next week to site of damaged Internet cables off Egyptian coast
- Alcoa, Aluminum Corp. of China buy 12 percent of Rio Tinto shares, countering BHP Billiton
- Kenya police kill 4 in mob violence sparked by killing of opposition lawmaker
- Manchester United set to loan Manucho to Panathinaikos
- Most Asian markets rise, with Japan falling due to banks' subprime losses, snowstorms in China
- Russia accuses OSCE of playing political games over election observers
- Turkish university deans warn lifting ban on Islamic head scarf would threaten secularism
- Chinese director Feng Xiaogang named government political adviser
- Chelsea on verge of club record despite missing players
- Premier League clubs flex financial muscle in January by outspending rest of Europe
- London's FTSE-100 index up 110.8 points at 5990.6
- Australia thrashes Twenty20 World Cup winner India by 9 wickets
- Obama and Clinton mix civility and barbs in final debate before Super Tuesday contests
- Catholic Church election vote recommendation angers Spain's ruling Socialists
- Taiwan to hold two UN membership referendums with presidential election
- West Indies wins toss and bats first in fourth one-day international against South Africa
- Tainted dumplings trigger scare over Chinese food products in Japan
- Ericsson posts drop in 4Q net profit, to lay off 1,000 employees in Sweden
- Schiavone faces Llagostera Vives to open Fed Cup tie with Spain
- Celtic striker Vennegoor of Hesselink returns to Dutch squad for Croatia friendly
- OPEC oil ministers opt for maintaining present output levels.
- Exxon Mobil posts U.S. record annual, quarterly profits
- Moscow court rejects plea to move ex-Yukos executive from prison hospital to AIDS clinic
- Energy company OMV seeks EU approval for hostile takeover of Hungary's MOL
- Afro-indigenous tradition of maracatu becomes increasingly popular in Brazil's carnival
- Kenyan president says courts should decide; police kill 4 in mob violence
- Poland's central bank head sees 2012 as earliest possible date for euro
- Microsoft makes unexpected $44.6B offer for Internet icon Yahoo
- Beckham returns for preseason training with Los Angeles Galaxy after England let down
- Katie Uhlaender of United States wins skeleton World Cup event to extend overall lead
- Fog stops women's downhill training in St. Moritz
- Rising oil prices push Exxon Mobil to US record annual, quarterly profits
- Milan's mayor sees possibility of female leader in Italy's future
- Legally blind, 92-year-old golfer scores hole-in-one at country club in Florida
- Oil prices extend decline on economic concerns despite OPEC keeping output steady
- Manchester United to loan Manucho to Panathinaikos
- Barcelona to face Valencia, Getafe to play Racing Santander in Copa del Rey semifinals
- 'Desperate Housewives' star Teri Hatcher hailed as belle of Vienna's Opera Ball
- Paris Hilton, Ludacris party alongside 50 Cent at pre-game Super Bowl concert
- Aragones calls up Barcelona's Bojan Krkic to attacking Spain squad for France friendly
- Bangladesh kills more than 27,000 chickens and ducks after bird flu outbreak
- AP-Yahoo poll: People focus on US candidates' personalities and their views keep changing
- US employers cut payrolls for first time since summer 2003; jobless rate dips
- Mob kills police officer in villager of slain Kenyan legislator
- Court declares law that opened Romanian secret police archives unconstitutional
- Gannett 4th-quarter profit falls on broadcasting revenue decline, weak newspaper ad sales
- Report: Ukraine may raise grain export quota to 2.9 million metric tons
- Stocks open flat as enthusiasm over Microsoft bid for Yahoo slides amid weak US jobs report
- Greek rookies tested in Euro 2008 warmup; Samaras keeps place after Celtic move
- Sanrio unveils big Hello Kitty statue at Tokyo flagship store
- Texas Hold 'em poker hits Macau
- EU opens new probe into below-cost Chinese, Korean and Taiwanese steel imports
- More power for South African mines as national grid stabilizes
- Stocks rise as enthusiasm over Microsoft bid for Yahoo outpaces unease over US jobs report
- New Mexico groups lobby for `No Child Left Inside' tax on televisions, video games
- Joachim Johansson retires due to shoulder injury
- US Fed announces auctions totaling $60 billion in February to combat credit crisis
- Two Japanese teams lay claim to former major leaguer Powell
- US construction spending drops by record 2.6 percent in 2007
- Ireland's unemployment rises to 7 1/2-year high of 4.9 percent
- Microsoft makes unexpected $44.6B bid for Yahoo; Internet icon is studying it
- Court rejects motion to move former Yukos executive from prison infirmary to AIDS clinic
- Austrian biathlete Wolfgang Rottmann banned for 2 years for blood doping at Turin Olympics
- US construction spending drops by record 2.6 percent in 2007
- US Justice Department 'interested' in antitrust issues in Microsoft's proposed buyout of Yahoo
- Putin's likely successor meets the Cossacks, legendary symbols of Russian patriotism
- London told to make its Olympic mountain bike course more difficult
- Milan mayor says she's in talks with airlines about raising commitment to Malpensa
- Bush pressuring Senate as he tries to hold fragile US economic stimulus deal together
- Boonen wins Tour of Qatar after capturing his third stage win and 16th overall
- Regional official says 8 killed in revenge attack over Kenyan legislator's killing
- French Open organizers taking online betting companies to court over gambling
- US manufacturing sector expanded modestly in January after December's contraction
Bausch signs up Wang Lee-hom as spokesman
Sanchih cherry blossoms fest opens
CCA has good news for rock'n' rollers in Taiwan
Valentine's - The Sheraton Taipei Way
Easy Shop launches 50th-year sale
Formosan Naruwan Taitung features special winter menu
Sheraton Taipei wins 3 top travel honors
- Super Bowl accounts - the breakdown
- Warren, Sutherland share one-stroke lead at FBR
- Woods holds clubhouse lead in Dubai Desert
- Accounting for this year's Super Bowl
- Platini says 24 format for Euros benefits businesses
- Liverpool stare into abyss as Champions League exile looms
- Pierce, Allen lead Celtics over Mavericks
- New York fashion shows taking inspiration from economy
- Thailand inflation rises to highest level in 18 months
- U.S. dollar gains ground against euro, pound despite Fed rate cut
- Rollercoaster on Wall Street mirrors January's volatility
- Google's 4th quarter earnings and revenue growth slow down
- Taiex rises 152 points to reverse 2-day fall; down 0.9% for week
- OPEC says it will likely maintain present output
- Auction of public airwaves begins with US$4.7 billion bid
- Farmers converge on Mexico City to protest NAFTA rule
- Crocs launches program to recycle old shoes
- Lone Star head jailed for stock manipulation
- Chinese steel mills cut production as power crisis from storms spreads
- EU launches probe into undervaluing of steel by China
- Baby, it's our celebrity trailer home
- BBC plans 'Pop Idol' show for politicians
- Rio judge bans float of Holocaust, claims it trivializes atrocities
- New London restaurant to capitalize on location near porn establishments
- Brazil finds crocodile fossil said to be a 'missing link'
- 'Frisky Fifties' prefer play to work, survey finds
- Video of Ledger pulled from tabloid TV show
- Cambodian boy forms close bond with python
- Mothers in Kashmir search for sons lost during conflict
- North Korea disabling nukes as required, says
South's envoy
- Leading al-Qaida commander reportedly killed in airstrike
- Obama and Clinton meet for debate
- Gunmen attack Israeli embassy in Mauritania; 3 people injured
- Kerviel is more angel than bogeyman for Asia
- Taiwan singer sets sights on Beijing Games
- Science park takes integrated development stance
- Woman seeking ethnic Chinese bone marrow donor
- MND denies wrongdoing in TB scandal
- Man escapes with NT$1m after robbing armored van
- Chen presents award to local seed company
- Yankees' Abreu arrives in Taiwan for private visit
- 'Dream Team' may play exhibition game in Taiwan
- Geneva Black movie fest features Taiwanese films
- Prosecutors indict Lin on vote-buying charges
- U.S. will consider sale of jets to Taiwan after March election, KMT member says
- Poll shows citizens reject trading sovereignty for growth
- Hsieh offers concept of 'wellness' as core of economic policy vision
- Twin bombs kill at least 65 in Baghdad pet markets
- DBS buys Bowa assets
- Legislature sworn in ahead of presidential poll
- Taiwan's Internet users total 14.76 million
- Most people not clear about presidential candidates' platform
- West Indies tailenders hit out to lift total to 263-9 in 4th one-dayer against South Africa
- 2 more lawyers released in overture to Pakistan's restive legal community
- Kenyan president says courts should decide; police kill 4 in mob violence, 8 deaths Thursday
- Spain to boost confidentiality guarantees for women having abortion
- Senate speaker still hopes to get Italy to agree on new voting rules, but margin small
- Tiger Woods holds 1-shot lead over 319th-ranked McGrane at Dubai Desert Classic
- London's FTSE-100 index up 149.40 points at 6,029.20
- Astana and High Road denied Giro entry following doping cases
- Puerto Rican albinos afflicted by deadly lung disease
- Giant wine glasses at center of new debate over Britain's problem drinking
- British Airways reports 9-month profit up 22 percent
- Dollar rallies to gain slightly against 15-nation euro
- European shares rise on renewed merger activity
- Ex-doping czar Dick Pound nominated for presidency of highest court in sports world
- Oil prices drop more than $2 a barrel as US job losses renew recession, oil demand concerns
- Court declares law that opened Romanian secret police archives unconstitutional
- Ford reports January US sales fell 3.9 percent
- Envoy says U.S. troops needed in Iraq at least into 2009
- Ivory Coast ready for African Cup quarterfinals; Ghana, Egypt and Tunisia also unbeaten
- Actors picked for Trevor Nunn's `Gone With the Wind' musical
- French prime minister shrugs off EU pressure, says no balanced budget before 2012
- 60 dead in China's wild winter storms; US$7.5 billion in damage, more bad weather ahead
- Mobile billboard rolling through NYC urging Bloomberg to join US presidential race
- Kenyan rivals agree to end violence, complete talks on immediate crisis in 15 days
- Federal judge in Chicago delays trial until March 3 for political fundraiser Antoin Rezko
- The Broadway revival of `The Country Girl' to open April 27
- Bush pressures Senate for US economic stimulus deal and calls jobs report "troubling"
- US, EU antitrust regulators not likely to prevent Microsoft from buying Yahoo, analysts say
- Missile strike that killed al-Qaida militant was close to Pakistan military base
- US federal regulators want international accounting on 2008 agenda
- 'Dear S---' begins collections letter
- Gold futures fall sharply on stronger dollar, profit-taking; Platinum hits new record high
- Michelle Williams breaks her silence for the first time since Heath Ledger's death
- Ford reports 3.9 pct decline in January US sales, Nissan down 7.3 pct
- Saved by reality TV? Homeless men who appeared in Internet spoof are off the streets
- Obama races to trim Clinton's lead among Latinos as multistate primary day approaches
- American skier Bode Miller fastest in training for Val d'Isere World Cup downhill
- Tight primary races put California's complex politics and rules in the campaign spotlight
- As death toll mounts, Kenya's rival sides agree to immediate action to halt violence
- Spice Girls cancel some of their world tour concerts
- Bush: Congress must pass economic stimulus package
- Kevin Sutherland breaks club on cactus but still shares lead
- Clinton advisers call Obama campaign mailer a betrayal of universal health care
- Pamela Anderson to appear in striptease at Paris' renowned Crazy Horse
- Activist's proposal asks San Franciscans to transform Alcatraz into a global peace center
- Ex-Yankee Chuck Knoblauch talks to US congressional committee investigating Mitchell Report
- A combination of Microsoft and Yahoo could eliminate 2 bidders for ailing AOL
- Musician coy about whether he is Lindsay Lohan's new boyfriend
- Despite dour image, Patriots coach Bill Belichick rocks _ and even jokes
- Gold down
- Eva Mendes has entered rehab for `personal issues,' her publicist says
- Dell cutting more than 1,200 jobs in US, Canada
- Britney Spears' parents make surprise appearance in LA court
- Tyson in joint venture to open chicken plant in China
- Romney chooses potted plant over lobbyist
- New Jersey Nets say they'll steer through latest controversy created by captain Kidd
- Gil Cates: Union negotiator, Geffen Playhouse chief and producer of 2 Oscar shows this year
- Michelle Williams breaks silence for the first time since Heath Ledger's death
- Oil prices drop more than $3 a barrel as US job losses renew recession, oil demand concerns
- Dollar rallies against 15-nation euro, pound; edges up vs. yen
- Police investigating student who urged attacks on Canadian soldiers
- South Africa defeats West Indies by five wickets in Pollock's farewell match at Kingsmead home
- Britney Spears' parents go to LA court for conservatorship hearing
- Striking screenwriter Marc Norman documents Hollywood history _ and lives it during strike
- Lucky Ducks: Niedermayer and Selanne forgo retirement and return to champion Anaheim
- US drug agency sees stronger link between Pfizer's anti-smoking drug and suicidal behaivor
- Bayern Munich beats Hansa Rostock 2-1 at start of second half of the Bundesliga
- Gold futures fall sharply on stronger dollar, profit-taking; Platinum hits new record high
- Kenya's rival sides agree to halt violence but death toll still rises
- Study: Ice age sediment causes New Orleans to sink
- Venezuela, Ecuador to construct US$5.5 billion (euro3.7 billion) refinery
- Columbus Blue Jackets acquire veteran Dick Tarnstrom in trade
- Britney Spears' parents go to LA court for conservatorship hearing
- Losses from financial sector cause worst quarterly profit for S&P 500 in 6 years
- US denies that Guantanamo prisoner has AIDS; says no cases ever at prison
- Celebrities descend on New Orleans for Mardi Gras
- `A Chorus Line' shares its future wealth with original artists
- Spears' parents go to LA court for conservatorship hearing
- Injured Giants player arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Arizona, sent home
- U.S. drug agency sees stronger link between Pfizer's anti-smoking drug and suicidal behavior
- Doors from Jim Morrison's home auctioned
- Denver museum gets collection of counterculture concert posters
- US auto parts maker Dana exits bankruptcy after nearly 2 years
- `Survivor' winner Richard Hatch's tax conviction upheld by appeals court
- Stars turn it out at New York Fashion Week
- If bid goes through, Microsoft's Yahoo buy would be one of largest U.S. tech deals
- Celebs love giving advice for Britney Spears ... whether she'll follow it, nobody knows
- Congress members cite 'growing apprehension,' security risks in 3Com sale to Bain, China firm
- Stocks cap strong week with gains after flurry of economic readings, Microsoft bid for Yahoo
- Blind, 92-year-old golfer scores hole-in-one in Florida
- US official: Iran's regional power strengthened by US-led invasions in Iraq and Afghanistan
- Optimism rampant _ and often unfounded _ in NASCAR's short offseason
- Jimmy Carter makes plea for unity among Baptists, all Christians at meeting in Atlanta
- Frederic Kanoute wins Africa's top soccer award for 2007
- Russell Baze wins 10,000th race as North America's winningest jockey
- OPEC ministers: Oil output levels will not increase because of weak global economy
- Venezuelan prices climb 3 percent in January
- Lindsay Davenport leads United States in Fed Cup quarters vs. Germany
- Los Angeles Lakers acquire Pau Gasol from Memphis Grizzlies
- Juan Monaco, Santiago Ventura reach semifinals in Movistar Open
- South Asia, Hong Kong wary of bird flu; Bangladesh kills more than 27,000 chickens, ducks
- Mexican president prepares first US visit; Washington not on itinerary
- Sanrio unveils big Hello Kitty statue at Tokyo flagship store
- General Motors' January US sales up 2.6 percent, Ford & Toyota down
- Investigators closer to understanding mystery slaughterhouse illnesses, give it a name
- Judge to consider dropping investment firms from $40 billion Enron shareholder lawsuit
- Justin Chambers hospitalized for sleeping disorder
- Microsoft-Yahoo combination could reshape Internet landscape; few changes in the short term
- Internet provider in UAE confirms undersea cable cut between Dubai, Oman, cause unknown
- Court places Britney Spears under temporary conservatorship
- Samba, uninhibited madness combine to kick off Brazil's carnival
- Disney signs Chief Executive Robert Iger to new 5-year contract
- Holmes, LaBelle share second-round lead before darkness ends play at Scottsdale
- Obama uses McCain's lead in Republican primary as argument for his own candidacy
- Members cite 'growing apprehension,' security risks in 3Com sale to Bain and Chinese firm
- US envoy says Iran's regional power strengthened by invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan
- Dominican businessmen to boycott market, punish Haiti
- Paul Newman denies tabloid reports that he's in ill health
- Super Tuesday quirks add color and delays to quest for delegates
- Mets and LHP Johan Santana agree to $137.5 million, 6-year contract
- Jose Acasuso upset, Fernando Gonzalez reaches Vina del Mar semis
- South Korea's conservative new leader to review aid projects promised to North Korea
- Wealthy Chinese spend holiday shopping, while snow strands factory workers
- US envoy presses North Korea for nuclear inventory promised in disarmament effort
- Hedo Turkoglu's late free throws and 23 points help Magic edge 76ers 108-106
- US employment falls for the first time in more than 4 years, fresh sign of possible recession
- Kobe Bryant scores 46 points as Lakers beat Raptors 121-101
- Floods kill 3, leave nearly 1,500 homeless in Indonesia capital
- Street dancers kick off Brazil's carnival madness
- Zimbabwe wins toss, elects to bat against Pakistan
- Police in US town cite teenage girls who threw french fries for 'hurling missiles'
- Stanislav Kravchuk, Li Nina win World Cup aerials at Park City
- 50 years later, Manchester United survivors recall 1958 Munich air crash and Busby Babes
- Bobby Charlton says Munich victim Duncan Edwards would have been greatest ever
- Haunted by horrors on Munich runway, Charlton's duty is to keep memories of dead players alive
- Hong Kong police arrest 4 more in racy star photos case
- Microsoft makes $42B bid for Yahoo; executives hope deal can help them topple Google
- Meet Mr. Perfection: Blue eyes, dimple, Super Bowl trophies and Gisele
- For Tynes and Gostkowski, Super Bowl is a chance to be hero _ or goat
- Bush administration expected to request boost in funding for Myanmar
- China warns weather crisis 'remains grim' after snowstorms kill at least 60
- Bush, Democrats face obstacles in their plans to expand global AIDS program
- England opens NZ tour with win over Canterbury
- Drury scores twice, Lundqvist stops 33 shots as Rangers win fifth straight against Devils
- Mormon church president will be laid to rest Saturday
- Argentina, New Zealand, Ireland win Olympic qualifying matches
- As death toll mounts, Kenya's rival sides agree to immediate action to halt violence
- Clinton-Obama race divides some married couples in US along gender lines
- Virus that causes women's cervical cancer is gaining ground as cause of oral cancer in men
- Military's dependence on contractors makes it hard to fire private-sector partners
- South Korea's conservative new leader to review aid projects promised to North Korea
- Saved by reality TV? Homeless men who appeared in Internet spoof are off the streets
- LA lawmaker wants anti-paparazzi 'safety zone' ordinance
- Athens gold medalist Manus Boonjumnong among 19 boxers to win Olympic berth
- Polish foreign minister: agreement in principle with US on missile defense
- Motorola's stock leaps 10 percent as company ponders spinoff or sale of cell-phone unit
- Alcoa, Aluminum Corp. of China buy 12 percent of Rio Tinto, countering BHP Billiton
- Malaysia abandons plan to export macaque monkeys because most have diseases
- Obama criticizes Clinton for her Iraq vote, Clinton seizes on poor economy to criticize Bush
- Bryant scores 46 points as Lakers inflict rare home defeat on Raptors
- Hyundai inaugurates second new car plant in India
- Pakistan pace debutants rout Zimbabwe for 181
- New Zealand beats Samoa 22-17 in final to win Wellington IRB Sevens
- 'Protege,' 'The Warlords' top contenders at Hong Kong Film Awards
- Pakistan beats Zimbabwe by seven wickets in final one-dayer
- China promises more coal for Lunar New Year but rejects reopening small mines
- Turkish FM says plans to lift ban on Islamic head scarf is a reform for EU
- Wesley Snipes acquitted of federal tax fraud, but actor could owe millions in back taxes
- Men's World Cup downhill canceled due to heavy snowfall at Val d'Isere
- Khan and Manzoor spur Pakistan to big win against Zimbabwe
- Peer beats Safina in 3 sets to give Israel 1-0 lead over Russia in Fed Cup first round
- Iraq ends cooperation with Austria OMV over its Kurdish oil deals
- Train journey turns into travel nightmare in snowy China
- British Internet bank Egg says it is ending 160,000 customers' credit card agreements
- US police arrest bank robbery suspect whose `Hobo Bandit' looks inspired painting by teller
- Police in Pakistan prevent high-profile lawyer from traveling to Benazir Bhutto's grave
- Chinese jetliners take Taiwanese home for Lunar New Year festival reunions
- Karrie Webb one shot off the pace going into last round of Australian Open
- AU won't recognize Chad rebels should they seize power
- Street dancers kick off Brazil's carnival madness
- Volvo Cars recalls 82,000 cars because of rust risk
- Police in Pakistan prevent high-profile lawyer from traveling to Benazir Bhutto's grave
- Taiwan's president visits disputed island in Spratlys chain; Philippines voices concern
- Chadian rebels clash with gov't forces in capital; head toward presidential palace
- Morgenstern wins World Cup ski jumping event in Japan
- AU won't recognize Chad rebels should they seize power
- Chrysler plastic supplier files for bankruptcy protection
- Thousands of Serbs welcome Djokovic home after Australian Open win
- China takes 2-0 lead over France in Fed Cup World Group
- Former Pakistan prime minister to pursue cases of hundreds of missing people
- Los Angeles City Council votes for pet sterilization law championed by Bob Barker
- Romario says he could retire if doping suspension isn't lifted
- Spears' father gets temporary control of her welfare; restraining order against manager Lutfi
- Clashes between extreme rightists, leftists in Athens injure 3 people
- Colombia bitterly divided on anti-rebel march
- University's torture assignment makes some UK architects uncomfortable
- Tina Maze wins women's downhill World Cup race
- 40,000 secular Turks protest government over Islamic head scarf
- Ernie Els leads Dubai Desert Classic by one shot as Tiger Woods drops four behind
- Chambers heads for legal row after running qualifying time for British trials
- Party rules, delegate counts add up to Super Tuesday's fuzzy math
- 125,000 secular Turks protest over Islamic head scarf
- Chadian rebels clash with gov't forces in capital; head toward presidential palace
- Sharapova beats Obziler, Peer defeats Safina for Israel and Russia to be 1-1 in Fed Cup first round
- Emmanuel Adebayor scores twice as Arsenal wins 3-1 at Manchester City in Premier League
- Tough day for Woods as Els takes lead in Dubai
- Sidelines
- Santana reaches US$150m, 6-year deal with Mets
- Shearer rejects offer to coach at Newcastle
- Ivory Coast favored to win African Cup quarterfinals today
- Irish journeyman ups heat on Woods
- Patriots can do a lot more than win
- Bryant scores 46 as Lakers prepare welcome for Gasol
- Doctors find surge in heart attacks during sports events
- U.S. researchers create world's smallest endoscope
- Trail of gold lingers in Jioufen and Jinguishih
- In Brief
- Consumer prices in Venezuela soar as inflation hits 3%
- Stocks cap strong week with gains after flurry of economic readings
- Financial sector losses slam S&P 500 hardest in 6 years
- U.S. Congress investigates 3Com purchase, cites security risks
- OPEC decides to maintain output despite impending U.S. recession
- U.S. employers cut jobs for first time in 4 years, fueling recession worries
- Microsoft makes US$42b bid for mega-merger with Yahoo
- Dancers take to the streets as Brazil's carnival madness kicks off
- Iraq's Sunni 'resistance' turns guns against al-Qaida
- In Brief
- China warns snow crisis 'remains grim' 60 killed
- Two policemen killed in Pakistan
- Poland agrees 'in principle' to Washington's defense system
- French citizens in Chad gather in safe locations
- Bomb kills 20 on civilian bus in Sri Lanka, military reports
- Bush, Congress should focus on four priorities
- Israel's siege of Gaza takes terrible toll
- Teenagers need education on over-the-counter drugs
- Lunar New Year no holiday for many migrant workers in Taiwan
- ECMO therapy gains ground in Taiwan despite possible side effects
- In Brief
- Local film wins award at Rotterdam festival
- Taipei Guest House to open to public for 1st time this year
- Travelers warned to avoid contact with birds abroad
- Cold front to hit during holiday, CWB says
- Thousands flood Taipei's Dihua Street
- Sports center inaugurated in Shihlin district
- Taoyuan, Kaohsiung seen best areas for physically challenged
- Hong Kong journalist returns home
- Wu voices regret over CEC decision on referendums
- Kenya rivals vow to act promptly to end violence
- First New Year charter flight from Beijing lands in Taiwan
- Chen visits Taiping islet despite sovereignty dispute
- Ukraine makes first step to eliminate Russian natural gas middlemen
- China says it found no pesticide cited by Japan in dumpling poisoning scare
- British bishop says he faces threats after comments on Islamic extremism
- Ireland starts Six Nations with unconvincing 16-11 victory over Italy in Dublin
- Romney ahead in early caucus voting in Maine
- Adebayor scores twice as Arsenal wins 3-1 at Man City to go 2 points ahead in Premier League
- Presidential hopefuls join AP, MTV, MySpace to talk youth issues
- Tatjana Huefner sets luge World Cup record with fifth straight win to lead German sweep
- McDonald scores twice as Celtic wins 5-1 at Kilmarnock in Scottish Cup
- Tina Maze wins women's downhill World Cup race on Corviglia course at St. Moritz
- Leading Bundesliga Scorers
- British Internet bank Egg says it is ending 160,000 customers' credit card agreements
- Rivals Ghana, Nigeria meet in African Cup quarterfinals; Premier League clubs watch nervously
- Bayer Leverkusen climbs to third in Bundesliga; Fenin debuts with 3 goals for Frankfurt
- Llagostera Vives gives Spain 1-0 lead against Italy in Fed Cup
- Wales 26, England 19
- German Soccer Summaries
- Obama assures Western voters he believes in Jesus and gun rights
- More clashes in western Kenya despite deal to end the violence
- Five share FBR Open lead after another frost delay
- Poland beats Finland 1-0 in friendly match at Cyprus tournament
- Wales recovers 13-point deficit in Six Nations opener for first win at England in 20 years
- Chambers heads for legal row after running qualifying time for British trials
- Mormon church to lay president to rest in Salt Lake City after 2 days of public mourning
- Wales wins at Twickenham to derail England's Six Nations hopes, Ireland scrapes past Italy
- McCain seeks to ease long-standing distrust among conservatives
- Adebayor scores twice as Arsenal wins 3-1 at Man City to go 2 points ahead in Premier League
- English Soccer Summaries
- French President Sarkozy marries former model Bruni
- Chadian rebels clash with gov't forces in capital; head toward presidential palace
- English Soccer Capsules
- French coaches face off as Ivory Coast meets Guinea in African Cup quarterfinals
- Miccoli scores as Palermo beats Livorno 1-0 in Serie A match
- Bayer Leverkusen climbs to third in Bundesliga; Fenin debuts with 3 goals for Frankfurt
- Republicans work South, Democrats hit West in weekend push before Super Tuesday
- Llagostera Vives, Medina Garrigues give Spain 2-0 lead against Italy in Fed Cup
- Stallone says 'Rambo' banned in Myanmar
- Spain on verge of eliminating Italy; Sharapova wins Fed Cup debut
- Stallone says 'Rambo' banned in Myanmar
- Kallur, Robles narrowly miss records at Stuttgart indoor meet
- Republicans work South, Democrats hit West in weekend push before Super Tuesday
- Mormon church lays president to rest after 2 days of mourning
- Texas mayor resigns over allegations she stole neighbor's dog; custody hearing set
- Almeria beats Real Madrid 2-0 to snap league leader's 8-game winning streak
- Nick Lachey, Jerry O'Connell heat up Maxim magazine's chilly Super Bowl party
- Ford recalls 225,000 vehicles already repaired for cruise control switch
- Capello loses Heskey through injury, trims squad by six more players
- Canadian Kristina Groves wins 1,500 meters speedskating World Cup race
- Canadian Kristina Groves wins 1,500 meters speedskating World Cup race
- Almeria beats Real Madrid 2-0 to snap league leader's 8-game winning streak
- PSV beats AZ Alkmaar 2-0 to extend lead atop Dutch Eredivisie to nine points
- Republicans work South, Democrats hit West in weekend push before Super Tuesday
- Italian Soccer Summaries
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Lavezzi scores twice in 2 minutes as Napoli defeats Udinese 3-1 in Serie A
- Argentina's Monaco tops Ventura to reach final of Movistar Open
- Obama assures Western voters he believes in Jesus and gun rights
- Education, health, housing and anti-poverty programs face budget squeeze in U.S.
- Green, Monk, Dean, Tippett, Zimmerman elected to American football Hall of Fame
- Break out the tights for next fall's fashion: Minis go to the max at New York Fashion Week
- McCain seeks to ease long-standing distrust among conservatives
- Jerry O'Connell: Something needs to be done to break up Boston's sports monopoly
- David, Barr win World Cup ski cross competitions
- Education, health, housing and anti-poverty programs face budget squeeze in U.S.
- British bishop says he faces threats after comments on Islamic extremism
- Almeria beats Real Madrid 2-0 to snap league leader's 8-game winning streak
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- Breakthrough reached in studio, striking writers talks, says person close to negotiations
- Romney ahead as Maine caucus returns counted
- Bradley adds 12 Europe-based players for Mexico friendly
- Republicans work South, Democrats hit West in weekend push before Super Tuesday
- Johan Santana joins New York Mets after passing physical
- Bradley adds 12 Europe-based players for Mexico friendly
- Party rules, delegate counts add up to Super Tuesday's fuzzy math
- Custom, insulated XXlong jacket keeps giraffe cozy on cold days at California zoo
- Chadian rebels clash with gov't forces in capital; head toward presidential palace
- Breakthrough reached in studio, striking writers talks, says person close to negotiations
- In NYC, one person's animal corpses are another man's artwork
- In the US of Africa, everyone wants to be Washington, D.C.
- French President Sarkozy marries former model Bruni
- Sprained ankle rules Vettori out of England Twenty20 series
- Sprained ankle rules Vettori out of England Twenty20 series
- Serbians vote in crucial runoff presidential election ahead of Kosovo independence declaration
- 125,000 secular Turks protest over Islamic head scarf
- Vitamin Beer, anti-car bomb device, invisible gym on display as world's inventors gather
- Flamengo, Botafogo win fifth straight, Ponte Preta moves alone atop Paulista
- Romney stays ahead as Maine Republican caucus returns counted
- China criticizes Taiwan referendum on UN membership as threat to Asia-Pacific peace
- China criticizes Taiwan referendum on UN membership as threat to Asia-Pacific peace
- Melbourne F1 race not in doubt, says Grand Prix chief
- Melbourne F1 race not in doubt, says Grand Prix chief
- Monaco tops Ventura to reach Movistar final, injured in doubles title match
- Harkleroad rescues US after Lisicki upsets Davenport in Fed Cup
- Porto beats Leiria 4-0 to extend lead in Portuguese league after Benfica held 0-0 by Nacional
- Mormon church president Gordon B. Hinckley remembered as 'prophet to the people'
- Republicans work South, Democrats hit West in weekend push before Super Tuesday
- Khan beats St. Clair in 12 to hold on to Commonwealth lightweight title
- Spain on verge of eliminating Italy; Sharapova wins Fed Cup debut
- Scott Styris retires from test cricket
- Scott Styris retires from test cricket
- Holmes takes 2-shot lead; 170,000 attend FBR Open
- Michigan economics professor makes run for Czech presidency
- Forests besieged: With Africa ahead, world fells trees at 'alarming' rate, imperiling climate
- Akon says to expect a Michael Jackson ad for Super Bowl; he says, 'you're going to love it'
- Forests in question: As world warms, scientists urgently seek answers to Amazon puzzle
- Colombia bitterly divided on anti-rebel march
- Vietnam protests Taiwanese president's visit to disputed Spratlys islands
- Victoria's Secret supermodels Karolina Kurkova and Selita Ebanks rooting for Giants
- Romney wins presidential preference voting in nonbinding Maine caucus
- Readying Ringling Bros. circus for the road is elephantine feat
- Republicans work South, Democrats hit West in weekend push before Super Tuesday
- Painting at center of ownership fight raises specter of family's Nazi past
- A brand new island: The Maldives built it, but no one came
- India wins toss in 1st one-dayer, will bat
- India wins toss in 1st one-dayer, will bat
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Mormon church president Gordon B. Hinckley remembered as 'prophet to the people'
- River Plate beats Boca Juniors 3-2 in friendly match ahead of first-division tournament
- Party rules, delegate counts add up to Super Tuesday's fuzzy math
- More clashes in western Kenya despite deal to end the violence
- Obama says his background helps him understand the world and Clinton pitches college aid
- Report: Rat-hot panties the rage in Malaysia ahead of Lunar New Year
- Report: Rat-hot panties the rage in Malaysia ahead of Lunar New Year
- Report: Colombian rebels say they will release 3 hostages
- Man who robbed `Lost' star pleads guilty under deal that will lock him up for 30 years
- Jeremy Roenick scores shootout winner in Sharks' 3-2 win over Blackhawks
- Abdul blames injury for keeping her away from musical arena; says new album to come in summer
- Malaysian PM defends record as he seeks new mandate ahead of polls
- Malaysian PM defends record as he seeks new mandate ahead of polls
- Romney wins presidential preference voting in nonbinding Maine caucus
- Report: Colombian rebels say they will release 3 hostages
- Former Khmer Rouge leader ready for first courtroom appearance before tribunal judges
- England beats provincial Canterbury comfortably in warm-up one-dayer
- England beats provincial Canterbury comfortably in warm-up one-dayer
- 'No Country for Old Men' wins top Producers Guild award
- Hong Kong police seize hundreds of pictures in racy photo case
- New Zealand, Argentina, France win in Olympic qualifying
- New Zealand, Argentina, France win in Olympic qualifying
- Report: Colombian rebels say they will release 3 hostages
- Kewell left out of Australia squad for World Cup qualifier against Qatar
- Kewell left out of Australia squad for World Cup qualifier against Qatar
- Republicans work South, Democrats hit West in weekend push before Super Tuesday
- Sharks win in shootout to record tenth straight win over Blackhawks
- Japanese and Chinese food safety officials to discuss tainted Chinese dumpling case
- Breakthrough reached in studio, striking writers talks
- Webb wins her fourth Women's Australian Open in playoff over Shin Ji-yai
- Webb wins her fourth Women's Australian Open in playoff over Shin Ji-yai
- Yao's Rockets beat Li's Bucks as China stars have quiet nights
- Powell claims no deal with Orix, wants to pitch for Hawks in 2008
- Powell claims no deal with Orix, wants to pitch for Hawks in 2008
- China criticizes Taiwan referendum on UN membership as threat to Asia-Pacific peace
- Report: Colombian rebels say they will release 3 ailing hostages held since 2001
- Japan defeats Croatia 3-1 in Fed Cup World Group II tie
- Japan defeats Croatia 3-1 in Fed Cup World Group II tie
- Webb wins her fourth Women's Australian Open in playoff over Shin Ji-yai
- Webb wins her fourth Women's Australian Open in playoff over Shin Ji-yai
- Chinese bank gets approval to buy into SAfrican bank in US$5.46 billion deal
- Chinese bank gets approval to buy into SAfrican bank in US$5.46 billion deal
- Serbians vote in key presidential runoff before expected Kosovo independence declaration
- China criticizes Taiwan referendum on UN membership as threat to Asia-Pacific peace
- Morgenstern wins World Cup ski jumping event in Japan
- Morgenstern wins World Cup ski jumping event in Japan
- Vietnam protests Taiwanese president's visit to disputed Spratlys islands
- Kenya opposition urges African Union to send peacekeepers to help quell violence
- Kenya opposition urges African Union to send peacekeepers to help quell violence
- Fed Cup World Group II: Japan 3, Croatia 1
- Lee leads Australia with 5-27 in rain-affected match
- Lee leads Australia with 5-27 in rain-affected match
- New Thai PM to take defense minister's job to deter military coup
- New Thai PM to take defense minister's job to deter military coup
- Suicide bomber attacks railway station in Sri Lankan capital, many wounded, military says
- Kenya opposition urges African Union to send peacekeepers to help quell violence
- South Africa send in West Indies in Pollock's final international
- At least 6 killed, 95 wounded in suicide bombing at Colombo railway station, officials say
- Eli Manning escapes huge shadow to find his time in the limelight
- At least 6 killed, 95 wounded in suicide bombing at Colombo railway station, officials say
- Heavy fog worsens travel nightmare in snowy China
- At least 8 killed, 100 wounded in suicide bombing at Colombo railway station, officials say
- Insecticide detected on 6 bags of China-made dumplings sold in Japan
- Iran heavyweight Ali Mazaheri claims last Olympic berth
- Iran heavyweight Ali Mazaheri claims last Olympic berth
- Chinese bank gets approval to buy into SAfrican bank in US$5.46 billion deal
- Chinese bank gets approval to buy into SAfrican bank in US$5.46 billion deal
- Fed Cup: Israel 1, Russia 2
- Miller leads after first leg of super-combi in Val d'Isere, heading for discipline title
- At least 8 killed, 100 wounded in suicide bombing at Colombo railway station
- Miller leads after first leg of super-combi in Val d'Isere, heading for discipline title
- Serbians vote in key presidential runoff before expected Kosovo independence declaration
- Polls show Spain's governing Socialists ahead in race for March 9 general election
- At least 8 killed, 100 wounded in suicide bombing at Colombo railway station
- Lee leads Australia with 5-27 in rain-abandoned match
- Lee leads Australia with 5-27 in rain-abandoned match
- Japan defeats Croatia 4-1 in Fed Cup World Group II tie
- Japan defeats Croatia 4-1 in Fed Cup World Group II tie
- Sharapova easily beats Peer to give Russia 2-1 lead over Israel in Fed Cup
- Woolworths halts sale of children's beds named `Lolita'
- Train woes ease, but travel nightmare continues in snowy China
- Train woes ease, but travel nightmare continues in snowy China
- Lee leads Australia with 5-27 in rain-abandoned match
- Lee leads Australia with 5-27 in rain-abandoned match
- Pope decries kidnapping, extortion in Colombia
- Disoriented and weak, young fin whale dies on Israeli coast
- At least 10 killed, 93 wounded in suicide bombing at Colombo railway station
- Gonzalez wins Movistar Open in default after Monaco injured in doubles
- New bird flu case detected in chickens in Turkish village
- Angelina Jolie goes to Santa Barbara film fest to collect award for `A Mighty Heart'
- Emily Brydon wins women's super-G for first career victory
- Spanish government protests to Vatican over bishops' election comments
- Devon Smith scores 91 as West Indies reaches 295-7 against South Africa in fifth one-day match
- Tiger Woods wins Dubai Desert Classic for fifth tournament win in a row
- Republicans work South, Democrats hit West in weekend push before Super Tuesday
- Sharapova, Chakvetadze win reverse singles to lead Russia to victory over Israel in Fed Cup
- Fed Cup: Czech Republic 2, Slovakia 1
- British retail chain halts sale of children's beds named `Lolita'
- Miller wins super-combi title after Grange fails to complete second leg
- Tiger Woods birdies last 2 holes to win Dubai Desert Classic
- Police: Insecticide detected on 6 bags of China-made dumplings sold in Japan
- Kenya opposition urges African Union to send peacekeepers to help quell violence
- Emily Brydon wins women's super-G for first career WCup victory
- Ajax beats Feyenoord 3-0 in Dutch league
- Fed Cup: Italy 0, Spain 3
- NATO says insurgency is not spreading in Afghanistan
- Devon Smith scores 91 as West Indies reaches 295-7 against South Africa in 5th one-day match
- Emily Brydon wins women's super-G for first career World Cup victory
- Lange breaks deep slump with bobsled World Cup win
- Spain eliminates Italy from Fed Cup with Medina Garrigues victory over Schiavone
- At least 11 killed, 92 wounded in suicide bombing at Colombo railway station
- Reports: Hamilton endures racist taunts during F1 testing in Spain
- Russia, Spain, China advance to Fed Cup semifinals
- England coach Ashton in selection dilemma after collapse against Wales
- Emily Brydon wins women's super-G for first career World Cup victory
- Netherlands striker Ruud van Nistelrooy to miss friendly against Croatia due to ankle sprain
- Tiger Woods wins Dubai for fourth straight victory
- Tiger Woods wins Dubai for fourth straight victory
- Serbians vote in key presidential runoff before expected Kosovo independence declaration
- Miller wins Val d'Isere race to take super-combi title
- African coaches clash as Egypt meets Angola in African Cup quarterfinals
- Fed Cup: Czech Republic 2, Slovakia 2
- Miller wins Val d'Isere race to take super-combi title
- Zoeggeler close in on luge season title with World Cup win
- UK legislator welcomes govt decision to investigate report police secretly bugged him
- Sharapova, Chakvetadze win reverse singles to lead Russia to victory over Israel in Fed Cup
- Tiger Woods wins in Dubai for fourth straight victory
- Tunisia coach Lemerre wary of Cameroon's attack force ahead of African Cup quarterfinals
- China defeats France to reach Fed Cup semifinals for first time
- Zoeggeler close in on luge season title with World Cup win
- Republicans work South, Democrats hit West in weekend push before Super Tuesday
- Berlusconi's mother, Rosa, 97, dies at Milan home
- Miller wins Val d'Isere race to take super-combi title
- Newcastle held 1-1 by Middlesbrough, Owen scores after 10-game drought
- Ajax beats Feyenoord 3-0 in Dutch league
- Ten-man Inter beats Empoli 1-0; AS Roma loses 3-0 at Siena
- Taipei Lantern Festival to open on February 15-24
- Venetian Macao presents Celine Dion
- CAL breaks ground for new CAL Park at Taoyuan airport
- Holiday Inn offers Lover's Feast
- BenQ, Mayday gear up for spring
- Celebrate Valentine's Day at Regent Taipei
- India dismissed by Australia as rain stops play
- Gunners pull clear as Spurs hold United to draw
- Wales stun England with Six Nations win
- Sidelines
- England cruises to easy win in New Zealand
- Tina Maze wins women's downhill World Cup race
- Woods winning streak in danger at Dubai
- New York Giants eye epic Super Bowl upset
- Knuble hat-trick leads Flyers to defeat Ducks
- Sharapova levels score in Fed Cup
- McGrady leads Houston past Milwaukee
- Grand Alliance lines to upgrade ATX service with Zim in March
- Maersk Line to introduce a new BAF formula
- AADA to lift PSS on February 11
- CMA CGM acquires 12% stake in Busan Port's new terminal
- Hyundai Merchant Marine posts fourth-quarter profit
- TSA lines operating at highly utilized levels
- Super Bowl fuels demand for HDTV
- U.S. interest rate cuts drive Hong Kong property boom
- Import dependency found undermining Japan dietary safety
- In Brief
- South African entreprenuers battle for respect, recognition
- EU production rises more than predicted despite global slump
- Iraq stops selling oil to Austria's OMV
- Property buyers flock to Germany
- Amazon.com starts offering online storage, data services
- Polish nun cites 'divine inspiration' for bestselling cookbooks
- Friend says Bruni almost missed date with Sarkozy
- Research finds scratching suppresses brain activities
- New York artist digs through garbage to find inspirations
- In Brief
- Japanese trans-Pacific balloonist still misssing, group says
- Michael Jackson ad to be shown during Super Bowl, Akon reveals
- U.S. man pleads guilty to robbing 'Lost' actor
- More arrests made in connection with nude photo scandal
- India's trafficked brides endure cycle of abuse
- London taxis top New York, Tokyo with superior service
- In Brief
- Indonesian floods displace thousands, cause chaos
- FARC rebels want to free 3 hostages, radio reports say
- Serbs head to the polls for presidential run off
- Egypt closes breach in border with Gaza
- Chen 'provokes' Spratly peace
- A celebration of spoonbills in Tainan County
- Little Asus Eee laptop makes big impression
- Children's 'English village' opens in Taichung County
- John Conklin appointed as OCAC adviser
- Philippines to keep close relations with Taiwan, says official
- In Brief
- Major German auto part maker to seek new suppliers in Taiwan
- Alishan makes ambitious bid on coffee
- KMT official says lawmakers will be frugal
- Hsieh renounces claim over political donation
- DPP camp accuses China of attempting to rig poll
- MAC chairman urges Beijing not to 'twist' U.N. referendum
- Woman trampled to death in China train stampede
- Chadian military battles rebels in N'Djamena clash
- President Chen defends trip to Spratly Islands
- Asian markets rally on Wall Street's rebound, optimism that snow won't hurt China's economy
- Crime doesn't pay, neither does sleeping on the job
- Super Bowl frenzy hits Taipei
- Golf green near slum signals Kenya's divisions are deeper than tribal
- France beats Scotland 27-6 at Six Nations, Clerc scores two tries
- Russia, Spain, China advance to Fed Cup semifinals
- A war hero's political redemption; the story of McCain's rise-and-fall-and-rise again
- UK legislator welcomes govt decision to investigate report police bugged him
- Emily Brydon wins women's super-G for first career World Cup victory
- No ships present when internet cable cut, says Egypt communication ministry
- Fed Cup: Czech Republic 3, Slovakia 2
- France beats Scotland 27-6 at Six Nations, Clerc scores two tries
- Italian Soccer Capsules
- Kenya opposition urges African Union to send peacekeepers to help quell violence
- Serbians vote in key presidential runoff before expected Kosovo independence declaration
- Investigators question Societe Generale executives in probe of massive losses
- Report: China preparing to launch legal challenge to BHP's Rio Tinto takeover bid
- Gibbs century leads South Africa to 8-wicket win over West Indies in Pollock's last match
- Spain eliminates Italy from Fed Cup with Medina Garrigues victory over Schiavone
- Golf green near slum signals Kenya's divisions are deeper than tribal
- Valencia beats Valladolid 2-0 to snap 10-game Spanish league winless streak
- Newcastle held 1-1 by Middlesbrough, Owen scores after 10-game drought
- England coach Ashton in selection dilemma after collapse against Wales
- France beats Scotland 27-6 at Six Nations, Clerc scores two tries
- Russia, Spain, China advance to Fed Cup semifinals
- Reports: Pub operator Punch Taverns in talks with rival Mitchells and Butlers about merger
- Spain eliminates Italy from Fed Cup with Medina Garrigues victory over Schiavone
- Villa striker Agbonlahor expected to miss England's game against Switzerland
- Injured Buffon, Gattuso to miss Italy friendly vs. Portugal
- Werder Bremen lets game and share of Bundesliga lead slip away
- Brazil's carnival rocks to frenetic frevo rhythm from Recife
- Serbian presidential vote could return Milosevic ally to power
- Clinton, Obama race tightens; McCain builds lead over Romney ahead of Super Tuesday
- A war hero's political redemption; the story of McCain's rise-and-fall-and-rise again
- Agogo sends Ghana into African Cup semifinals after 2-1 win over Nigeria
- Celebs flock to Fashion Week: Joss Stone more impressed with 'Ugly Betty' star than First Lady
- Former "American Idol" runner up Katharine McPhee weds producer boyfriend Nick Cokas
- Garrison Keillor endorses Obama for president, bashes Bush presidency
- Writers Guild settles with 4 NYC film companies
- Panathinaikos beats Asteras 2-0, takes over lead in Greek league
- `Hannah Montana' 3-D debut rules box office with $29 million
- Bill Clinton courts black churchgoers, voters in Los Angeles
- Can more jobless benefits cure as well as treat symptoms of ailing U.S. economy?
- Poll: Pro-Western incumbent beats pro-Russian ultranationalist for Serbia's presidency
- Book: Sept 11 executive director had closer ties to White House than publicly disclosed
- Poll: Pro-Western incumbent beats pro-Russian ultranationalist for Serbia's presidency
- Villa striker Agbonlahor to miss England's game against Switzerland
- Poll: Pro-Western incumbent beats pro-Russian ultranationalist for Serbia's presidency
- Sore back keeps travel weary Gasol out of Lakers' game Sunday at Wizards
- Ten-man Inter beats Empoli 1-0; AS Roma loses 3-0 at Siena
- Sporting slips to fourth in Portuguese league following 1-0 loss to Belenenses
- Pro-Western incumbent beats pro-Russian ultranationalist for Serbia's presidency
- Drury scores Rangers' fourth straight goal in 5-3 comeback win over Canadiens
- Pro-Western incumbent beats pro-Russian ultranationalist for Serbia's presidency
- Barcelona gains on Spanish leader Real Madrid after 1-0 win over Osasuna
- Spanish Soccer Summaries
- Ivory Coast downs Guinea 5-0 to advance to semifinals at African Cup of Nations
- EU welcomes Serbian election outcome, says it shows "European course" of nation
- Ten-man Inter beats Empoli 1-0; AS Roma loses 3-0 at Siena
- Pro-Western incumbent beats pro-Russian ultranationalist for Serbia's presidency
- Clinton, Obama race tightens; McCain builds lead over Romney ahead of Super Tuesday
- Ghana, Ivory Coast reach African Cup semifinals
- Celebrities fill Victoria's Secret and Playboy parties on eve of Super Bowl
- EU welcomes Serb election outcome, says it shows "European course" of nation
- Clowns pack east London church for tribute to the father of modern clowning
- Santos draws Paulista 1-1, remains in relegation zone
- Russia, Spain, China advance to Fed Cup semifinals
- Holmes regroups, beats Mickelson in playoff at FBR Open
- Bryant's first-quarter scoring binge paces Lakers past Washingtin
- Short film uses transcripts to recreate Guantanamo tribunal of suspected enemy combatant
- Lucio, Kaka, Pato dropped from Brazil's friendly against Ireland with injuries
- Huge natural gas field more than a mile below Appalachia tantalizes drillers
- Northern Rock bidders to pitch rescue plans for the stricken mortgage lender
- Golf green near slum signals Kenya's divisions are deeper than tribal
- Kenya opposition urges African Union to send peacekeepers to help quell violence
- Brazil's carnival rocks to frenetic frevo rhythm from Recife
- Pakistan opposition to step election campaign after Bhutto mourning period ends
- "La soledad" wins best picture, director at Spain's Goya Awards
- Pro-Western incumbent beats pro-Russian ultranationalist for Serbia's presidency
- EU welcomes Serb election outcome, says it shows "European course" of nation
- America beats Pumas 2-0 for first win of season
- To save a forest: World eyes grand plan of payoffs to preserve trees, protect climate
- Clinton, Obama race tightens; McCain builds lead over Romney ahead of Super Tuesday
- After 63 years, death photo of famed WWII reporter Ernie Pyle surfaces
- West African gangs sending more drugs from South America to Europe
- Japanese stocks sharply higher in morning trade after Wall Street gains
- Google criticizes Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Yahoo!, calling it 'troubling'
- Microsoft-Yahoo deal could skip culture clash, tech-merger curse
- Ballack defies head injury, fit Beckham left out by England
- Colombian rebels to release more hostages to Chavez
- Spears to remain in L.A. hospital for additional 14 days, person close to the pop star says
- Book: Sept 11 executive director had closer ties to White House than publicly disclosed
- Japanese stocks sharply higher in morning trade after Wall Street gains
- Crime doesn't pay, neither does sleeping on the job
- Rio Tinto surges 3 percent in Australia after China-linked stake bought
- Antonio Banderas' father, 87, dies at actor's home in Spain
- Colombian rebels to release more hostages to Venezuela's Chavez
- Web site offers North Korean cars, stamps, boxing gloves for sale _ if it works
- Japanese stocks sharply higher in morning trade after Wall Street gains
- Clowns pack east London church for tribute to the father of modern clowning
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Bush seeks to preserve legacy in defense and taxes with final budget
- A war hero's political redemption; the story of McCain's rise-and-fall-and-rise again
- Hong Kong stocks jump on Wall Street gains, optimism about China recovering from snowstorms
- A super-sized boom coming for telescopes: Large, Giant, Extremely Large, OverWhelmingly Large
- GM unveils latest large vehicles to get the hybrid treatment
- Authorities prepared for disappointed New England Patriots fans
- Official: Chinalco purchase of Rio Tinto a strategic investment
- Official: Chinalco purchase of Rio Tinto a strategic investment
- US retail manager faces charges over store's photos of scantily clad men, woman
- World Bank cuts China growth forecast due to export slump, but says economy strong
- World Bank cuts China growth forecast due to export slump, but says economy strong
- China shares rebound on bullish comment from economic officials
- China shares rebound on bullish comment from economic officials
- Former Olympic and world champion sprinter Maurice Green announces retirement
- Australia's Europe-based players start arriving for World Cup qualifier against Qatar
- Australia's Europe-based players start arriving for World Cup qualifier against Qatar
- Obama's toughness could be a question mark for voters
- Japan's stock index rises 2.7 percent as Wall Street's gains last week boost optimism
- Japan's stock index rises 2.7 percent as Wall Street's gains last week boost optimism
- Former Olympic and world champion sprinter Maurice Green announces retirement
- Former Olympic and world champion sprinter Maurice Green announces retirement
- World Bank cuts China growth forecast due to export slump, but says economy strong
- Former Olympic and world champion sprinter Maurice Greene announces retirement
- Former Olympic and world champion sprinter Maurice Greene
- Japan's stock index rises 2.7 percent as Wall Street gains last week boost optimism
- Former Uruguay coach Fossati gets 2nd chance against Australia with Qatar
- Japan's stock index rises 2.7 percent as Wall Street gains last week boost optimism
- Former Uruguay coach Fossati gets 2nd chance against Australia with Qatar
- Malaysia's former top judge got expensive gifts from lawyer, inquiry hears
- Dollar higher against yen in Asia on favorable US economic data, insurer bailout
- Chinalco president says purchase of Rio Tinto a strategic investment, could sell stake to BHP
- Chinalco president says purchase of Rio Tinto a strategic investment, could sell stake to BHP
- Chinalco president says purchase of Rio Tinto a strategic investment, could sell stake to BHP
- China shares rebound on bullish comment from economic officials
- China shares rebound on bullish comment from economic officials
- NTT reports 21.8 percent drop in April-December profit from previous year
- NTT reports 21.8 percent drop in April-December profit from previous year
- China reopens key national highway, in sign of possible easing of holiday travel crunch
- Japan's stock index rises 2.7 percent as Wall Street gains last week boost optimism
- Strike by ethnic groups brings southern Nepal to a standstill
- McCain already sounds confident he'll be the Republican nominee
- Former Olympic and world champion sprinter Maurice Greene announces retirement
- Peace talks resume to end violence in Kenya after opposition calls for international troops
- Oil prices steady below US$89 a barrel amid recession fears
- South Korea's main stock index posts biggest rise this year, gains 3.4 percent
- NTT reports 21.8 percent drop in April-December profit from previous year
- China reopens key national highway, in sign of possible easing of holiday travel crunch
- South Korea's next leader vows to revive tourism industry
- Hong Kong stocks jump on Wall Street gains, optimism about China recovering from snowstorms
- Hong Kong stocks jump on Wall Street gains, optimism about China recovering from snowstorms
- Pub operator Punch Taverns makes bid for merger with rival Mitchells and Butlers
- Asian markets rally on Wall Street's rebound, easing worries over China's snow woes
- Asian markets rally on Wall Street's rebound, easing worries over China's snow woes
- Report: China's biggest bank sets aside reserves for possible 30 percent subprime loss
- Ryanair reports flat net profit, warns of poor outlook for 2008
- North Koreans offer bribes to work at South Korean-run complex: Report
- Australia's Lyle shoots 63, wins Mexico Open by 5 strokes
- Australia's Lyle shoots 63, wins Mexico Open by 5 strokes
- China shares rebound on bullish comment from economic officials
- China shares rebound on bullish comment from economic officials
- Italy's Senate speaker begins final scheduled talks on trying to form interim government
- Chinalco president says purchase of Rio Tinto a strategic investment, could sell stake to BHP
- Chinalco president says purchase of Rio Tinto a strategic investment, could sell stake to BHP
- Peace talks resume in Kenya amid increasing ethnic clashes
- Microsoft to sell cheaper entry-level Xbox 360 model in Japan next month
- Microsoft to sell cheaper entry-level Xbox 360 model in Japan next month
- Euro slightly higher against US dollar
- French finance minister says Societe Generale followed rules in handling trading losses
- Overseas Americans to nominate candidate for 2008 presidential elections
- British government to make statement on bugging of lawmaker
- Former Olympic and world champion sprinter Maurice Greene announces retirement
- Hong Kong stocks jump on Wall Street gains, optimism about China recovering from snowstorms
- Hong Kong stocks jump on Wall Street gains, optimism about China recovering from snowstorms
- China reopens key national highway, in sign of possible easing of holiday travel crunch
- French finance minister says Societe Generale controls failed or were ignored
- Kuwait: OPEC to consider output increase in March
- Ryanair shares tumble over warning of tough 2008, high fuel costs
- China shares rebound on bullish comment from economic officials
- China shares rebound on bullish comment from economic officials
- Russia's Rusal enters China joint venture
- NTT reports 21.8 percent drop in April-December profit from previous year
- NTT reports 21.8 percent drop in April-December profit from previous year
- Europe expresses relief at re-election of Serbia's pro-Western president
- Sri Lankan celebrates 60th anniversary amid intense security
- Turbine fire shuts down 20,000 barrel per day Njord A oil platform off Norway
- French finance minister says Societe Generale followed rules in handling trading losses
- Venezuela beats Haiti 1-0 in friendly match
- Report: China court upholds death penalty for fraudster in bogus ant-breeding scheme
- Japan's Takeda inks exclusive deal with US drug giant Amgen for Japanese market
- Japan's Takeda inks exclusive deal with US drug giant Amgen for Japanese market
- British government to make statement on alleged bugging of lawmaker
- Pro-Western incumbent beats pro-Russian ultranationalist for Serbia's presidency
- Dollar mixed, gold down in European trading
- China reopens key national highway, in sign of possible easing of holiday travel crunch
- Chief negotiator at Kenyan peace talks withdraws after Kenyan government rejects him
- Seedorf pulls out of Netherlands squad for friendly against Croatia
- Italy's Senate speaker begins final scheduled talks on trying to form interim government
- Eli makes sure Super Bowl and MVP trophies remain a Manning family affair
- Zimbabwe opposition talks collapse, favoring Mugabe's party in March polls
- Europe expresses relief at re-election of Serbia's pro-Western president
- Javier Mascherano expects permanent move to Liverpool this week
- Oil prices fall below US$89 a barrel amid recession fears
- French finance minister says Societe Generale controls failed before trading loss
- Steve Staunton set to join Leeds as assistant to Gary McAllister
- China jails 3 for insider trading of shares of firm involved in Angola building project
- China jails 3 for insider trading of shares of firm involved in Angola building project
- Prague international airport reports record number of 12.5 million passengers in 2007
- Ballack hurt; Germans agree on bonus for 2008 European Championship title
- Pro-Western incumbent beats pro-Russian ultranationalist for Serbia's presidency
- International observer group seeks better terms for monitoring Russian presidential vote
- ArcelorMittal to take control of Costa Rican steelmakers
- Top anti-Musharraf lawyer back in detention after brief release
- Capello has chance to sweep away England's old faults, still keeps Euro flops
- British government to make statement on alleged bugging of lawmaker
- Italy's Senate speaker begins final scheduled talks on trying to form interim government
- Olympic athletes look for a solution to Beijing's pollution
- Chief negotiator at Kenyan peace talks withdraws, ethnic clashes continue
- Europe expresses relief at re-election of Serbia's pro-Western president
- London's FTSE-100 index up 41.8 points at 6,071.0 at midday
- Greece coach Yannakis takes charge of Olympiakos
- Stocks head for largely flat open as investors weigh whether Wall Street's run will continue
- Re-elected Serbian president epitomizes country's pro-Western image
- Obama's toughness could be a question mark for voters
- Indonesian woman dies of brid flu, raising Indonesia's toll to 103
- Seedorf pulls out of Netherlands squad for friendly against Croatia
- Sri Lankan celebrates 60th anniversary as bus attack kills 12 civilians
- Chinese, Japanese officials meet to discuss poisoned dumpling scare
- Brian Ashton calls up 3 players to England's Six Nations squad after injuries in Wales loss
- Germany celebrates Carnival; floats poke fun at U.S. candidates, Nokia
- Clinton, Obama fight for lead; McCain aims to push Romney out on Super Tuesday
- Indian shares climb, Reliance Communication leads gains
- Security increased near Bollywood icon's home after anti-migrant clashes in Mumbai
- Italy's Senate speaker begins final scheduled talks on trying to form interim government
- French finance minister says Societe Generale controls failed before trading loss
- Northern Rock bidders to pitch rescue plans for stricken mortgage lender
- Koreas to send first joint cheering squads to Beijing Olympics
- Overseas Americans to nominate candidate for 2008 presidential elections
- Bush seeks to preserve legacy in defense and taxes with final budget
- ADM 2nd-quarter profit rises as rising demand boosts sales volume at higher prices
- Maltese prime minister sets general elections for March 8
- International monitors: Serbia election in line with democratic standards
- Wendy's 4Q earnings more than quadruple on improving store margins, lack of charges
- Central Europe Rally coming in April as first in Dakar Series
- Benfica striker Gomes to miss Portugal friendly with Italy
- Celebs attend New York Fashion Week: The gossip on the Spears family drama
- Oil prices fall below US$89 a barrel amid recession fears
- Second member of IRA unit that killed Irish policeman freed from prison
- 7 Swedes charged with illegal online sales of prescription drugs
- Indonesian woman dies of bird flu, raising Indonesia's toll to 103
- CEO Steve Ballmer: Yahoo deal would make Microsoft 'strong No. 2 competitor' against Google
- US stocks open lower after week of big gains; investors weigh whether run will continue
- Survey: German exports led by manufactured goods, no sign of services catching up
- Powell can pitch for Hawks but receives suspension
- Powell can pitch for Hawks but receives suspension
- West relieved by incumbent's election victory
- European, Asian markets rally on Wall Street's rebound
- After win over Scotland, France keeps squad unchanged for Ireland
- 2 Basque separatist leaders arrested as Spain keeps pressure on ETA allies
- US stocks fall after week of big gains; investors weigh whether run will continue
- Spain's Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum offers re-evaluation of Modigliani
- Sarkozy suggests state help for ArcelorMittal factory facing job cuts
- Bobo and Diego replace Pato and Kaka for friendly against Ireland
- US factories see orders rise in December but post worst year since 2002
- Report: Opera diva Anna Netrebko is pregnant
- Europe expresses relief at re-election of Serbia's pro-Western president
- US factories see orders rise in December but post worst year since 2002
- Small-town Spanish mayor offers children a euro to read in bid to cut down dropout rate
- US factories see orders rise in December but overall post worst year since 2002
- Opera diva Anna Netrebko says she's pregnant
- Chrysler temporarily closing 4 US assembly plants due to bankruptcy filing by a parts supplier
- International observer group seeks better terms for monitoring Russian presidential vote
- Clinton, Obama fight for lead; McCain aims to push Romney out on Super Tuesday
- Recreativo Huleva fires coach Victor Munoz
- Recreativo Huelva fires coach Victor Munoz
- CEO Steve Ballmer: Yahoo deal would make Microsoft 'strong No. 2 competitor' against Google
- LOVEFiLM to take over European DVD business from Amazon Europe
- Atletico striker Sergio Aguero to miss Argentina friendly with injury
- British government to make statement on alleged bugging of lawmaker
- Heath Ledger's hometown mourns its biggest star, locals voice dismay at drug abuse rumors
- Euro slightly higher against US dollar
- Opera diva Anna Netrebko says she's pregnant
- Beijing steps up security at subway stations as part of Olympics anti-terrorism plan
- Beijing steps up security at subway stations as part of Olympics anti-terrorism plan
- Spain could lose F1 races due to racist taunting of Lewis Hamilton over weekend
- Chrysler temporarily closing 4 US assembly plants due to bankruptcy filing by a parts supplier
- Finnish-Lithuanian consortium to lead environment study for new nuclear power plant
- HTC sells two million units of HTC Touch in 2007
- City Government cites Regent Taipei
- Valentine's Day at Sunworld
- Miramar Garden Taipei presents Gourmet triple treat at Terrace
- Taiwan global brands shine in the 2008 CES in Las Vegas
- A romantic Valentine's Day at Westin Taipei
- Sidelines
- Miller takes super-combi World Cup win
- France beats Scotland in Six Nations clash
- Newcastle denied win by late Boro equalizer
- Medina's win sends Spain into Fed Cup semi-finals
- Rangers beat Canadiens
- Kobe's early magic too much for Wizards
- CPBL completes franchise sale of Macoto Cobras to dMedia owner
- Ghana and Ivory Coast reach African Cup semifinals
- Tiger Woods wins Dubai Desert Classic
- Giants stun Patriots with Super Bowl win
- Foxconn increases after BNP Paribas says orders to rise
- NT dollar gains on speculation exporters buy before holiday
- Greenback strengthens in Asia as U.S. recession fear eased
- Platinum up US$15.75 to record US$1,786.75
- Asian markets up on Dow's rebound
- World Bank cuts China growth forecast
- Microsoft's proposed Yahoo buy 'troubling', says Google
- Huge gas field attracts drillers
- In Brief
- Industry Standard goes online; resurrected after10-year closure
- Chinese bank gets approval to buy into South African bank
- Wireless users rise 8.6%, says survey
- Japan, China to settle gas row by splitting profit, says report
- Campaign donations found increasing among U.S. firms
- Internal controls seen failing to stop SocGen scandal
- In Brief
- China urged to treat rats with 'kindness, respect'
- Nude photos reportedly copied from star's computer
- Blue roses to go on sale in Japan
- Study finds baby products may raise risk for allergies
- UK program aims to teach students lessons of genocide
- In Brief
- Mobile phones, coffee seen as unlikely to cause cancer
- Japanese diva in hot water over 'rotten' womb gaffe
- Clowns pack UK church for tribute to Grimaldi
- 'Hannah' 3-D film pulls in US$29m on debut weekend
- Cairo's noise pollution has fatal effects, researchers warn
- Trying to untangle the Super Tuesday primaries
- In Brief
- China reopens key highway, hoping to ease congestion
- Japan officials to visit China over food safety
- Former Khmer Rouge leader appears before U.N. tribunal
- Reports say rebels pushed out of Chad's capital; dozens hurt
- Campaign regards leaders' character
- Candy-Expo in Tainan County combines culture, sweets, history and fun
- Hsu Chung-jen elaborates new retail trends at forum
- Sports fans flood pubs to watch Super Bowl
- Enterovirus tops infectious diseases in schools, report says
- Radio frequency therapy seen effective in treating liver cancer
- Cold weather anticipated for Lunar New Year holiday
- Referendum issues seen under spotlight
- MAC reports 4.56 million yuan exchanged in twelve banking outlets at end of 2007
- Big stars picked to represent nation in Beijing Olympics
- Survey says 47 percent of playing cards contain toxins
- At least 70% of kids exposed to 2nd-hand smoke, says group
- In Brief
- Ma, wife have most bank assets among candidates, CEC says
- Number of OTC applicants increases 76.9 percent in '07
- Foreign exchange reserves hit new high at US$272b
- Controversy over flight tickets continues
- Bush proposes record US$3 trillion defense-heavy budget, more than doubling deficit
- Wang family unable to post NT$150m bail
- China releases professor accused of spying
- Turbulence ahead for Year of Rat, Chinese astrologers say
- Australian foreign minister calls Taiwan referendum 'inappropriate'
- Worshipping gods in Taiwan moves to cyberspace
- London's FTSE-100 index down 3 points at 6,026.2
- Missing Myanmar blogger seen in detention at Home Ministry, opposition party says
- 'Grey's Anatomy' actor Justin Chambers gets help for a sleeping disorder, his publicist says
- Bush sends Congress $3.1 trillion budget with big increases for defense and big deficits
- ADM 2Q profit rises as demand boosts sales volume at higher prices
- Virgin Group says it has submitted bid for Northern Rock
- Lawyers say Google must tread lightly in raising antitrust concerns over Microsoft-Yahoo deal
- Judge rules former Atlanta QB Vick can keep signing bonuses
- European stocks mixed amid US recession fears
- Man United automatically fined by FA after 7 players booked
- At 33, Stoltidis says he's too old to accept invitation
- European stocks mixed amid U.S. recession fears
- NY Philharmonic concert in North Korea brings out conflicted feelings among Korean musicians
- Hillary Rodham Clinton emotionally recalls her early legal career as a child activist
- Spanish musical based on diary of Anne Frank angers sole surviving relative
- Stocks fall after week of big gains; investors shrug off stronger-than-expected factory report
- Intel crams 2 billion transistors onto new Itanium chip
- Clinton, Obama fight for lead; McCain aims to push Romney out on Super Tuesday
- Oil prices jump on strong US factory orders data, fog in key oil transit waterway
- Brian Ashton calls up 3 players to England's Six Nations squad after injuries in Wales loss
- Kenya lifts TV ban as peace talks continue to end violence, despite negotiator's departure
- US federal judge set to hear arguments why BP plea deal should be rejected
- SEC investigates stock sales by US board member of Societe Generale before loss announcement
- British government to make statement on alleged bugging of lawmaker
- Rates drop in short-term Treasury bill auction
- Italy's Senate speaker says efforts to form interim gov't have failed
- Chelsea manager Avram Grant goes back to school for UEFA coaching certificate
- Kenya lifts TV ban as peace talks continue to end violence, despite negotiator's departure
- Clinton, Obama fight for lead; McCain aims to push Romney out on Super Tuesday
- Platinum futures surge to record on supply concerns, South African power cuts
- Ryanair shares drop over warning of tough 2008, high fuel costs
- Bush sends Congress $3.1 trillion budget with big increases for defense and big deficits
- Kyrgyzstan opens tax-evasion probe of Canadian-controlled mine
- Chrysler to close 4 US assembly plants temporarily, cites shortages from parts supplier
- French finance minister says Societe Generale controls failed before trading loss
- Egypt beats Angola 2-1 to advance to semifinals at African Cup of Nations
- Cyprus president saddened by soccer violence after clashes halt game
- Egypt beats Angola 2-1 to advance to semifinals at African Cup of Nations
- Virgin Group and Northern Rock management make offers for the bank, Olivant pulls out
- SEC investigates stock sales by US board member of Societe Generale before loss announcement
- Italian table tennis player banned 20 months for cocaine
- Giants-Patriots game makes Super Bowl the second most-watched U.S. TV show
- The 2008 Democratic and Republican US presidential candidates' positions on the issues
- Capello gets messages across in first lesson to England players
- US bankruptcy judge says MAXjet can put airline on the auction block
- Hillary Rodham Clinton emotionally recalls her early legal career as a child activist
- French parliament paves way EU treaty vote this week
- Jailhouse lawyer in persuades US Supreme Court to hear his client's case
- Egypt beats Angola 2-1 to advance to semifinals at African Cup of Nations
- Fed survey: more US banks tightening standards for prime borrowers
- Daniilidou beats Azarenka in first round of Open Gaz de France
- Colombians march to protest leftist rebels, but divisions evident
- Lawyers say Google must tread lightly in raising antitrust concerns over Microsoft-Yahoo deal
- Greek prosecutors seek bank details in probe on Siemens' Olympic contracts
- Last surviving Marine shown in first Iwo Jima flag-raising photograph dies at 82
- Wal-Mart adopts new food safety standards to meet consumers' concerns
- 'Super fan' Nash looks to bring money, attention to new women's soccer league
- US federal judge hearing arguments why BP plea deal should be rejected
- International observer group seeks better terms for monitoring Russian presidential vote
- Oil prices jump on strong US factory orders data, fog in key oil transit waterways
- Derek Anderson replaces Tom Brady in Pro Bowl, Kellen Winslow also going to Hawaii
- Proposed Mississippi law would ban restaurants from serving obese customers
- U.S. Horse of the Year Curlin headed to Dubai to open 4-year-old campaign
- Poland offers two helicopters to help Canadians in southern Afghanistan
- Defense chief urges passage of stalled request for US war funding
- Detroit center Pavel Datsyuk named NHL player of week
- Russian premier Zubkov nominated as candidate for Gazprom board
- Relatives await release of 3 rebel-held hostages in Venezuela
- Gold down
- Giants-Patriots Most-Watched Super Bowl
- Orlando Magic forward Hedo Turkoglu named NBA player of the week
- Bloomberg may launch bid to get on US state ballots but delay decision to run for president
- Pitcher Andy Pettitte speaks for 2 1/2 hours to US Congress investigating Mitchell Report
- Overseas Americans to nominate candidate for 2008 presidential elections
- Oil prices jump on strong US factory orders data, fog in key oil transit waterways
- Dollar slips against pound, euro; rises against yen after weak annual factory order data
- Pitcher Andy Pettitte speaks for 2 1/2 hours to US Congress investigating Mitchell Report
- Relatives await release of 3 rebel-held hostages in Venezuela
- Arsenal wary despite two-goal advantage entering second leg against Mineros
- Latecoere seeks capital increase to finance two Airbus plans
- US stocks fall after week of big gains; investors shrug off factory report
- Platinum futures surge to record on supply concerns, South African power cuts
- Fed Cup: U.S. beats Germany in rain-delayed quarterfinal
- Ex-Credit Suisse banker from Pakistan convicted in New York trading case
- Colombians at home and around world hold massive anti-guerrilla march
- Afinogenov suffers setback in attempt to return from groin injury
- Giants get ticker-tape parade while NY primary voters go to polls
- AT&T's wins approval for $2.5 billion cellular license deal
- Measure to combat noise, cockfighting would limit roosters in parts of Riverside, California
- Strapless gets new wings at Fashion Week
- Judge rules former Atlanta QB Vick can keep $16.25M in bonuses
- Koreas to send first joint cheering squads to Beijing Olympics
- Even in baboons, presence of father is good for daughters
- Microsoft sends Windows Vista upgrades, known as SP1, and Server 2008 to manufacturers
- As video games replace outdoor activity, interest in nature could decline
- SEC investigates stock sales by US board member of Societe Generale before loss announcement
- Derek Anderson replaces Tom Brady in NFL Pro Bowl
- Texas Instruments, MIT working on low-power chip for medical devices
- Bush proposes new satellites to monitor global warming after cutting program in past
- Kodak develops a more powerful picture-taking chip for camera phones
- Yum Brands 4Q profit dips slightly as rising costs outweigh rise in international sales
- National Association of Manufacturers promotes proposal to lower corporate capital gains tax
- RBD star Christian Chavez briefly hospitalized in El Salvador after fainting onstage
- Yum Brands 4Q profit dips slightly as rising costs outweigh rise in international sales
- Fed Cup: U.S. beats Germany 4-1 in rain-delayed quarterfinal
- Despite talk for change, next president could be from ultimate insider club _ the Senate
- Work visas under review for MLB players suspended for performance-enhancing drugs
- M'Bia scores pair to lead Cameroon over Tunisia 3-2, into African Cup semifinals
- Sun-Times Media says company is up for sale or partnership
- Philippines would have US military aid cut in half under Bush administration budget proposal
- Sun-Times Media says company up for sale or partnership
- Egypt beats Angola, Cameroon needs extra time to reach African Cup semfinals
- Lawyer: Britney Spears doesn't want her father in charge of her welfare
- Delegate races tight heading into Super Tuesday
- Giants-Pats Most-Watched Super Bowl Ever
- Anadarko fourth-quarter profit falls in comparison to 2006 sale gains
- New on Amazon's shelves: storage, data crunching for startups
- French finance minister says Societe Generale controls failed before trading loss
- Vegetal steel: bamboo as eco-friendly building material
- US postal agencies look to technology to replace business disappearing to technology
- Growth of wind farms in US sapping supply of technicians to keep them running
- Italy's Senate speaker says efforts to form interim gov't have failed
- Clinton struggles to hold off Obama, Romney wants to derail McCain on Super Tuesday
- West relieved by incumbent's election victory
- Clinton struggles to hold off Obama, Romney wants to derail McCain on Super Tuesday
- Suicide bombing kills at least 6 in city where Pakistan army has its headquarters
- Egypt beats Angola, Cameroon needs extra time to reach African Cup semfinals
- Yum Brands 4th-quarter profit dips slightly; Wendy's profit more than quadruples
- Judge extends father's temporary conservatorship of Britney Spears
- Having fun, and a breakout year besides, with Canadian singer Feist
- Brady and Moss pull out of Pro Bowl a day after loss to Giants in Super Bowl
- Relatives await release of 3 rebel-held hostages in Venezuela
- NY Philharmonic concert in North Korea brings out conflicted feelings among Korean musicians
- Americans overseas head to polls, first to vote in Super Tuesday primaries
- Hannah Montana 3-D concert tour movie scores big at box office on a Super Bowl weekend
- Ex-Credit Suisse banker from Pakistan convicted in NY trade case
- Junior's move to Hendrick hits high gear as he readies for Daytona debut
- Soap opera actress Shell Kepler, gossipy nurse Amy on `General Hospital,' dies at 49
- Fed Cup: U.S. beats Germany 4-1 in rain-delayed quarterfinal
- Higher construction expenses lower Las Vegas Sands 4Q profit by 65 pct
- Philippine House speaker ousted, joins opposition after feud with president's family
- British government to make statement on alleged bugging of lawmaker
- Texas Tech coach Bob Knight has resigned
- U.S. LPGA World Champ event to move from California desert to the Pacific coast
- Senator says US president going against freedom of information law he signed
- Construction costs lower Las Vegas Sands 4Q profit by 65 percent
- LPGA event to move from California desert to the bay
- Judge delays decision on BP guilty plea in plant blast
- Anadarko fourth-quarter profit falls
- Sun-Times Media says company up for sale or partnership
- Sohu.com says 4Q profit soars on strong advertising, online game revenues
- Chinese bank, Anglo American announce resource-development partnership
- Chinese bank, Anglo American announce resource-development partnership
- Bob Knight resigns midseason; son, Pat, will take over Texas Tech basketball
- Clinton says her campaign is taking a page from the NY Giants' 4th-quarter playbook
- Meissner turns to Callaghan in search of answers, improvement
- Sun-Times Media says company up for sale or partnership
- Sohu.com says 4Q profit soars on strong advertising, online game revenues
- Sohu.com says 4Q profit soars on strong advertising, online game revenues
- SEC to review fraud allegations in Qwest case
- Steven Spielberg's mentor has street named for him
- Alberta government calls election following economic boom in the oil-rich Canadian province
- Progress on writers strike leaves nominees hopeful on Oscars
- Diddy relaunches his 2004 youth drive mission, urges voters to go to polls on Super Tuesday
- Giants-Pats Most-Watched Super Bowl Ever
- Judge delays decision on BP guilty plea in plant blast
- Brady and Moss pull out of Pro Bowl a day after loss to Giants in Super Bowl
- Americans overseas head to polls, first to vote in Super Tuesday primaries
- Bob Knight resigns midseason; son, Pat, will take over Texas Tech basketball
- Record $3.1 trillion (euro2.1 trillion) Bush budget would give military more, make deficit larger
- Super Bowl champion Giants return home to New Jersey
- Mitsubishi Motors says Australian operations being reviewed amid speculation of plant closure
- Entertainment industry pioneer Earl Greenburg dies at 61
- Australia's central bank raises key rate to 7 percent, the highest level since 1996
- Australia's central bank raises key rate to 7 percent, the highest level since 1996
- Mavericks overcome Turkoglu triple-double to beat Magic 107-98
- Dispute with parts supplier could close up to 14 Chrysler plants
- Australia's central bank raises key rate to 7 percent, the highest level since 1996
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Koreas agree on joint cheering squads for Beijing Olympics, still no agreement on team
- Mitsubishi Motors says Australian operations being reviewed amid speculation of plant closure
- Clinton struggles to hold off Obama, Romney wants to derail McCain on Super Tuesday
- Mavericks overcome Turkoglu triple-double to beat Magic 107-98
- Record $3.1 trillion (euro2.1 trillion) Bush budget would give military more, make deficit larger
- Judge rules in favor of Spears' father, extending temporary conservatorship over pop star
- Australia's central bank raises key interest rate to 7 percent, the highest level since 1996
- Parise caps Devils comeback with goal 37 seconds into overtime
- Americans overseas head to polls, first to vote in Super Tuesday primaries
- Ritter's family seeks $67M in medical trial, claiming he would have lived with right treatment
- MySpace to launch third-party applications next month so users stay even longer
- Union official: Mitsubishi to close Australian plant, cut 1,000 jobs
- Mavericks overcome Turkoglu triple-double to beat Magic 107-98
- Toyota's third quarter profit rises 7.5 percent on sales in China, Europe, South America
- Dollar rises versus yen in Asian as traders await key economic data
- Australia can't afford to take Qatar lightly in World Cup qualifying opener
- World Bank report urges Afghan rural development to counter opium cultivation
- Japan's stock index falls 0.82 pct on poor earnings forecasts
- Mitsubishi official says Australian plant to close, cut 930 jobs
- Mitsubishi official says Australian plant to close, cut 930 jobs
- Ledger's family returns to Australia to prepare for his final burial
- Philippine House speaker ousted, backs opposition after feud with president's family
- Hitachi reports swing to profit in third-quarter communications, utility business
- Hitachi reports swing to profit in third-quarter communications, utility business
- Singapore Telecom's quarterly profit falls 4.2 percent
- Singapore Telecom's quarterly profit falls 4.2 percent
- Toyota's 3Q profit rises 7.5 percent as emerging market sales offset US decline, weak dollar
- Toyota's 3Q profit rises 7.5 percent as emerging market sales offset US decline, weak dollar
- Toyota's 3Q profit rises 7.5 percent as emerging market sales offset US decline, weak dollar
- Finnair rises to a profit from a loss last year
- KPN telecom Q4 earnings rise sharply on tax credit; announces job cuts
- Mitsubishi Motors posts profit for April-December, announces closure of Australia factory
- Mitsubishi Motors posts profit for April-December, announces closure of Australia factory
- Wanting to avoid controversy, Mirza skips Indian tournament
- Wanting to avoid controversy, Mirza skips Indian tournament
- 2 police killed, 3 wounded in roadside blast in southern Afghanistan
- Truckmaker MAN posts 33 percent rise in 4th-quarter net profit
- Mitsubishi official says Australian plant to close, cut 930 jobs
- Mitsubishi official says Australian plant to close, cut 930 jobs
- Blast wounds 1 in army district of Karachi
- Australia's central bank raises key interest rate to 7 percent, the highest level since 1996
- Australia's central bank raises key interest rate to 7 percent, the highest level since 1996
- Argentina, New Zealand unbeaten in Olympic qualifying
- Argentina, New Zealand unbeaten in Olympic qualifying
- Americans overseas head to polls, first to vote in Super Tuesday primaries
- Wanting to avoid controversy, Mirza skips Indian tournament
- Truckmaker MAN posts 33 percent rise in 4th-quarter net profit
- BP PLC reports 53 percent rise in 4th-quarter profit
- Oil prices fall below US$90 a barrel amid concerns about US economy
- Societe Generale confirms US investigation about trading losses
- New South Korean president eyes new businesses to develop 'environment industry'
- David Beckham says England omission is fair, denies trips hurt his selection chances
- Toyota's 3Q profit rises 7.5 percent as emerging market sales offset US decline, weak dollar
- Toyota's 3Q profit rises 7.5 percent as emerging market sales offset US decline, weak dollar
- Democrats dump final Bush budget in the bin
- Toyota's 3Q profit rises 7.5 percent as emerging market sales offset US decline, weak dollar
- Australian veteran Fowler qualifies for British Open; Japanese rookie Ishikawa misses out
- Australian veteran Fowler qualifies for British Open; Japanese rookie Ishikawa misses out
- Chinese FM visits Australia and discusses climate change, relations with US and Japan
- 2 police killed, 3 wounded in roadside blast in southern Afghanistan
- World Bank report urges Afghan rural development to counter opium cultivation
- Euro lower against US dollar
- China eases online video rule, says private companies can keep operating
- Kenyan peace talks continue after chief mediator leaves
- England beats New Zealand by 32 runs in Twenty20 international
- England beats New Zealand by 32 runs in Twenty20 international
- Obama, Clinton in tight race, McCain looks to bury Romney in coast-to-coast voting
- China shares fall day after 8 percent surge; PetroChina shares flood into market
- New South Korean president eyes new businesses to develop 'environment industry'
- Hong Kong stock index drops 0.9 percent as investors sell Chinese financial stocks
- Hong Kong stock index drops 0.9 percent as investors sell Chinese financial stocks
- Rights group denounces Syria detentions, alleged beatings during interrogation
- Former Polish Foreign Minister Stefan Meller dies at 65
- Hitachi reports 3Q profit rises tenfold on utility, telecommunications businesses
- British Airways signs up as fourth domestic sponsor of London 2012 Olympics
- Parts of China still without power as snow-pummeled nation prepares for Lunar New Year
- Official: Cambodian garment industry faces tough time as U.S. economy slows down
- Two Bulgarian top athletes to miss Olympics after losing doping appeal
- Oil prices fall amid concerns about US economy
- NYSE Euronext profit rises more than threefold, boosted by increased trading
- Dollar up, gold down in European trading
- Euro shops see sales fall 2 percent in December from a year ago
- Serbia's government split over EU mission to Kosovo
- Italy-Portugal: World champions vs. world's best player?
- Americans overseas head to polls, first to vote in Super Tuesday primaries
- Fed Cup Playoffs Draw
- Most Asian markets slip as rally peters out; Japan's Nikkei falls 0.8 percent
- Most Asian markets slip as rally peters out; Japan's Nikkei falls 0.8 percent
- Malaysia's DiGi posts higher quarterly profit
- BP PLC reports 53 percent rise in 4th-quarter profit
- Malaysia's DiGi posts higher quarterly profit
- Indian shares end flat; NTPC gains offset by automobile, software losses
- Indian shares end flat; NTPC gains offset by automobile, software losses
- Former finance minister to challenge Mugabe for presidency of Zimbabwe as independent
- UK Athletics allows sprinter Dwain Chambers to run at World Indoor trials after legal threat
- Two Bulgarian athletes to miss Beijing Olympics after losing doping appeal
- Former champion Italy draws Ukraine in Fed Cup playoffs
- Truckmaker MAN posts 33 percent rise in 4th-quarter net profit
- Whirlpool 4th-quarter profit rises on Maytag acquisition, improved product mix
- Sweden's AF buys naming rights for Golden League
- Tyco 4th-qtr profit falls 54 percent from year-ago period before spinoff, but tops consensus
- Croatia set to face Netherlands as teams start Euro 2008 preparations with friendlies
- Ballack to make first appearance in 10 months for Germany in friendly versus Austria
- Former United States goalkeeper Brad Friedel extends Blackburn contract to 2010
- London's FTSE-100 index down 37.0 points at 5,989.2 at midday
- Croatia faces injury-stricken Netherlands in a friendly
- Finnish paper maker UPM's 4Q profit plunges 85 percent on costs, Canadian plant closure
- Steven Gerrard is Fabio Capello's first England captain
- Philippines to phase out incandescent bulbs by 2010, president says
- Russia offers OSCE election observers longer, slightly larger mission
- Police question three former Red Star officials in fraud investigation over player sale
- Bank of England widely tipped to cut rates this week to boost slowing economy
- Teri Hatcher wins court ruling in lip-plumping lawsuit; case headed for arbitration
- Blast wounds 1 in army district of Karachi
- Val d'Isere downhill rescheduled for Kvitfjell in late February
- Steven Gerrard is Fabio Capello's first England captain
- David Beckham backs coach Fabio Capello's decision to omit him from England squad
- Sweden's Skanska gets US$550 million construction deal in the U.S.
- Manchester United goalkeeper Harry Gregg recalls saving lives at Munich air crash
- Societe Generale trader under police protection, questioned about bank losses
- British scientists create embryos with DNA from 2 women and 1 man
- Whirlpool 4Q profit rises on Maytag buy, improved product mix
- Sweden's premier favors Obama in US presidential race
- Chicago Mercantile Exchange nearly doubles 4th-quarter profit on surge in trading volume
- Drogba threatens to pull out of future African player of the year award consideration
- Romney rides a 37-hour campaign, his signature coif is in disarray
- Serbia's government split over EU mission to Kosovo
- Kenyan peace talks continue amid fears of economic downturn, refugee numbers increase
- Avon Products 4th-quarter profit falls on restructuring costs and other charges
- US service sector contracts January for the first time in nearly 5 years
- Britain offers communities money to add fluoride to water
- Asian Handball Federation fines Japan and South Korea for replaying matches
- Police question three former Red Star officials in fraud investigation over player sale
- Boeing receives order for 2 planes from Romanian carrier Blue Air
- Retailer Sports Direct announces strategic relationship with China's ITAT
- Stocks fall as weak service-sector report stirs concerns about US economy
- Disciplinarian Capello lays down rules for England stars
- General Motors says it will to build new diesel engine at Ohio plant it owns with Isuzu
- Obama, Clinton in tight race, McCain looks to bury Romney in coast-to-coast voting
- Web designer wins British leg of annual trans-Atlantic pancake race
- Winger Jamie Roberts set to make Wales debut in one of three changes from England win
- Actor Barry Morse of 'The Fugitive' dead at 89
- US service sector contracts in January for the first time in nearly 5 years
- 4 killed when police open fire on political rally in eastern India
- Police question three former Red Star officials in fraud investigation over player sale
- O'Sullivan resists temptation to make wholesale changes for Six Nations match at France
- Russia offers OSCE election observers longer, slightly larger mission
- Manchester City completes signing of Benjani from Pompey despite closure of transfer window
- Treasury officials say US administration is closely monitoring financial market turmoil
- Vocal crowd expected to help Israel against Sweden in Davis Cup
- ECB recommends Lord's as host venue for 2009 ICC World Twenty20 final
- Romania to put brakes on public spending to control inflation
- Middlesbrough striker Alfonso Alves gets work permit to play in Britain
- Hungary's rail strike continues; no agreement reached in Tuesday's talks
- Departing Bayern coach Hitzfeld expects to sign soon as Switzerland coach
- Bhutto's party releases will endorsing husband as successor
- Democrats, some Republicans look askance at Bush's budget priorities for US
- European press focuses on Super Tuesday as expats vote
- Austrians hoping slow clay court will help against United States in Davis Cup
- Bulgaria, Hungary discuss diversification of energy resources in Europe
- Police arrest 6 teachers for alleged rape of student in western India
- New Zealand Culture Showcased in Taiwan
- Google and 100% Pure New Zealand launch a tourism first
- A message from Michelle Slade, Director, New Zealand Commerce and Industry Office
- Caesar Park launches package
- Natural medicine for modern worries
- Ambassador offers festival delicacy
- Hotel Royal Hsinchu features Lover's Day set meals
- Westin offers Valentine's Day movie
- Valentine's Day at Grand Hotel
- Group calls for care of the new generation
- Delicious High Tea at Hyatt's Cha Lounge
- Brady and Moss quit NFL after loss to Giants
- Gambhir slams unbeaten 102; rain ruins play
- Capello's England starts new era, set to face Swiss
- Cameroon wins against Tunisia to reach semis
- Sidelines
- Japan facing injuries ahead of 1st qualifier
- Mirza skips Indian tournament to avoid controversy
- Mavs snap Magic's 4-game winning streak
- U.S. defeats Germany 4-1 in Fed Cup
- Lugang - a deposit of Taiwan's collective memory
- Oil giant reports 22% profit losses
- G-7 currency discussions may include greenback, yuan, Utsumi says
- Indonesia's tax announcement pushes palm oil prices higher
- Dow and Nasdaq finish lower as investors cash in on profits
- Hiroshima bomber's flight logs set at US$150,000 in auction
- China inflation causing woes, political, economic challenges
- German film industry comes back to life with new funding
- In Brief
- Olivant quits Northern Rock rescue race, Virgin in for bids
- Yum profit dips slightly; Wendy's profit quadruples
- Toyota profit rises 7.5% in 2007; sales boom outside U.S.
- France's Alstom unveils new-generation, super-fast train
- Official says PRC to spend big on improving grain shipping
- World Bank appoints Chinese academic as its chief economist
- Mod-cons for the dead seen as sign of good life in Vietnam
- Chinese astrologers say disasters can be expected in Year of the Rat
- In Brief
- Kenya death toll reportedly hits 1,000; parties begin talks
- Beijing releases jailed journalist ahead of Games
- China official plays down Japan toxic dumpling scare
- Obama, Clinton seen in tight race; McCain looks to bury Romney
- Overseas Americans become first to vote on Super Tuesday
- Human clone a near possibility
- Charter scam aims to influence poll
- Baby Boss helps children realize dreams
- Free buses to Alishan will run on holiday
- Retailers to lure consumers with big prizes
- Local airlines seek expansion of cross-strait charter services
- Banned chemicals found in cleaning goods
- In Brief
- Chen Chu gives Lunar New Year money to kids in need
- MOE to spend NT$200m on lockers for students
- Employers urged to pay double time for holiday work
- Taiwan steps up efforts to win development deal in Mideast
- Philippine legislators oust House speaker
- France ready to fight against rebels in Chad, says Sarkozy
- Taiwan's referendum plans 'inappropriate,' Smith claims
- Manager buys 17% Sanlin shares
- Taiwan welcomes China's release of jailed reporter
- Request to replace prosecutors on KMT's asset cases denied
- Chen's Spratly visit creates a stir among Asian neighbors
- President's son-in-law denies media report of 'malpractice'
- Chen gives away red envelopes on Lunar New Year's Eve
- Traffic smooth on 1st day of Lunar New Year holidays
- Cold front keeps Taiwan wet, cold on Lunar New Yeear's Eve
- Whirlpool 4Q profit rises on Maytag buy, improved product mix
- Defense secretary declines to estimate next year's US war costs, irritating Democrats
- London's FTSE-100 index down 158.2 points at 5,868.0
- US airline delays in 2007 were second worst ever, with more than 26 percent of flights late
- Anglo American chief executive says SAfrica's energy crisis not a 'disaster'
- Agnes Szavay, Tathiana Garbin advance at Gaz de France with straight-set victories
- FIFA president Blatter to push for '6+5' rule on foreign players
- Peace Corps suspends Kenya work, peace talks continue amid fears of economic downturn
- US voters are excited about an unprecedented day of coast-to-coast primaries and caucuses
- 50 Cent says he feels `like a normal person' when hanging out with co-star Robert De Niro
- Craig Ferguson says he will be the entertainer at White House correspondents' dinner
- Stocks decline sharply as weak service-sector report stirs concerns about US economy's health
- British scientists create embryos with DNA from 2 women and 1 man
- US service sector contracts for first time in nearly 5 years
- Sweden's Prince Carl Philip to race in Porsche series
- Bush administration vows to veto bills that do not protect US telecommunications providers
- US intelligence: Kenya unrest could undermine anti-terror cooperation
- Germany's Kerber, Craybas of US, advance to second round at Pattaya
- Bob Dole's effort to help McCain sets off fight between Republican candidates
- Chrysler, parts supplier end dispute that idled 4 Chrysler plants
- Kenyan peace talks continue amid fears of economic downturn, refugee numbers increase
- Ukrainian president cancels state of union speech due to parliament scuffles
- Former champion Italy draws Ukraine in Fed Cup playoffs
- Former finance minister to challenge Mugabe for presidency of Zimbabwe as independent
- Analysis: McCain wants unstoppable lead on Super Tuesday, while Romney tries to stay alive
- CONCACAF begins low-profile regional World Cup qualifying
- Chrysler, parts supplier settle dispute that idled 4 Chrysler plants
- Centerra says it is unaware of investigation into alleged Kyrgyz gold mine tax evasion
- Greece beats Czech Republic 1-0 in friendly for 2008 European Championship
- A former Argentine army chief goes on trial for dictatorship-era abuses
- BP PLC reports 53 percent rise in 4th-quarter profit
- Obama, Clinton in tight race, McCain looks to bury Romney in coast-to-coast voting
- Yushchenko hails WTO invitation, reaffirms NATO goal for Ukraine
- Bolshoi Ballet artistic director is considering post as NYC Ballet choreographer
- Super Bowl parade: a Giant day for New York sports
- European press focuses on Super Tuesday as expats vote
- European stocks fall on negative US service sector data
- Manchester to mark 50th anniversary of Munich air disaster on Wednesday
- Ireland faces tough challenge from Brazil even without Kaka
- Scandinavian airline operator SAS to sell cargo unit Spirit
- Oil costs, environment worries may drive more than $7 trillion of new clean energy investment
- Vatican issues new prayer for Jews for Good Friday; Jewish groups disappointed
- Suspended Ghana captain Mensah could play in African Cup final
- Presidential veto threatened for US surveillance bills that do not protect telecom providers
- Increased trading volume helps more than triple profit for combined NYSE Euronext
- Super Tuesday fever reaches candidate Obama's Kenyan village, where confidence is high
- Wheat futures surge near record-high on supply concerns, growing demand in Asia
- Coco-Cola buys 40 percent stake in Honest Tea, with option to buy the rest in 3 years
- Oil prices fall after US service sector shrinks, raising recession worries amid growing stocks
- European press focuses on Super Tuesday as expats vote
- Rebounding AK Steel takes a look at Sparrows Point mill near Baltimore
- Betancourt's mother criticizes Colombian government for not negotiating on hostages
- Ex-Dow Jones member David Li, two others to pay $24 million to settle insider-trading charges
- Review: Tenor Marcelo Alvarez stands out in Met role debut as Don Jose in 'Carmen'
- Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Birgit Fischer to skip Beijing Games
- Bubble Trouble: Could the US Treasury market be due for a rapid price deflation?
- Jasper Johns show exploring the many shades of gray opens at the Met
- Bush veto threatened for US surveillance bills that do not protect telecommunications units
- Ireland faces tough challenge from Brazil even without Kaka
- Chrsyler supplier agrees to make shipments, permitting work to resume at idled Chrysler plants
- Russia offers OSCE election observers longer, slightly larger mission
- Defense secretary declines to estimate next year's US war costs, irritating Democrats
- Florida attorney general reviewing cruise fuel surcharge
- UN chief names veteran diplomat to head review of UN security in wake of Algiers attacks
- General Motors plans heavy duty diesel engine production at Ohio plant
- Bird flu detected in poultry in third Turkish village
- Feist's `The Reminder' album wins the 2007 Shortlist Music Prize
- France held to 0-0 draw by Congo in friendly
- Ireland faces tough challenge from Brazil even without Kaka
- 7-time MLB pitcher of year repeats doping denials to U.S. congressional lawyers
- US service sector contracts for first time in nearly 5 years
- Paraguay reports first case of yellow fever in 34 years
- Putin says Russia ready to start building 2014 Winter Olympics venues
- Oil prices fall after US service sector shrinks, raising recession worries amid growing stocks
- Manchester to mark 50th anniversary of Munich air disaster on Wednesday
- Kansas high school senior sprints to Pancake Day victory over Olney, England
- Presidential race gives a political flavor Mardi Gras celebration in French Quarter
- Brazil could file a complaint with WTO over EU ban on meat imports
- Stocks tumble as weak service-sector report stirs concerns about US economy's health
- Dollar rises despite US report showing first service sector contraction in nearly 5 years
- Kateryna Bondarenko upsets defending champ Nadia Petrova in Open Gaz de France
- Patriots' DB Willie Andrews charged with marijuana possession
- As expected, Green Bay Packers sign coach Mike McCarthy to 5-year deal
- US stocks tumble as weak service-sector report stirs concerns about economy's health
- FLAG Telecom: 1 repair ship at site, 2nd soon at location of cut Mideast Internet cables
- Americans vote overseas, excited by Clinton-Obama contest
- Cavaliers' LeBron James pleads no contest to driving 101 mph
- A 3-year plan for Ernie Els looking more impossible than realistic
- US service sector shrinks for the first time in 5 years, heightening recession fears
- Kateryna Bondarenko upsets defending champ Nadia Petrova in Open Gaz de France
- Wheat futures surge near record-high on supply concerns, growing demand in Asia
- Veto threatened for US surveillance bills that do not protect telecommunications providers
- US Treasury officials say administration is closely monitoring financial market turmoil
- Kansas high court blocks grand jury's access to abortion provider's records
- Analysis: McCain bids for unstoppable lead, Romney tries to stay alive
- British Open title makes Harrington work even harder
- US defense secretary declines to estimate next year's war costs, irritating Democrats
- Mexico's America Movil reports 49.4 percent increase in 4Q net profits
- Banks may form consortium to raise funds for bond insurer FGIC: Report
- Disney's first-quarter profit down amid higher revenue
- Rebounding AK Steel takes a look at Sparrows Point mill
- Super Bowl parade: a Giant day for New York sports
- Bigelow, Lockheed Martin in talks over use of military rocket for private launch
- Online ad growth to continue regardless of Microsoft-Yahoo deal's outcome, economic downturn
- Obama, Clinton in tight race, McCain looks to bury Romney in coast-to-coast voting
- Cubans mourn 'King of the Congas' with songs, drums
- CONCACAF begins low-profile regional World Cup qualifying
- Banksy's portrait of Kate Moss sells for US$191,000
- Bush proposes extending law that transfers royalties to federal government
- Man shown twice on Page One _ painting window in one, taking wallet in another _ gets 30 days
- Uzbek, Russian leaders to hold talks in Moscow
- Repair work slow in some parts of storm-hit China as country prepares for Lunar New Year
- Early exit polls show Obama gains with whites; GOP race pits moderates against conservatives
- Bhutto's party releases slain leader's will ahead of elections
- Japanese official says contamination of Chinese dumplings probably deliberate
- Serbia's government split over EU mission to Kosovo
- Business leaders warn post -election bloodshed is devastating Kenyan economy
- Microsoft kicks around ideas for future of Web advertising
- Copa Libertadores: Lanus beats Olmedo 3-0, advances to first round
- Sarkozy tackling tough tasks again after publicized courtship ends in marriage
- UN chief urges donors to provide funds for dire humanitarian emergency in Kenya
- United Tech official says delays with Boeing's 787 pressuring unit's cash flow
- Italy appears likely to hold elections by mid-April
- Manchester United's anniversary tributes to team wiped out in 1958 Munich air crash
- Obama beats Clinton in Super Tuesday contest; McCain looks to lock up Republican nomination
- McCain leads Republican delegate count
- Party of Myanmar democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi seeks talks with junta's ethnic allies
- Mexico's America Movil 4Q profits up 49.4 on new subscribers
- Disney profit down after year-ago sale gains; revenue up
- Justice Department seeks major shakeup of futures exchange rules
- Kevin Harvick: Open-wheel drivers will struggle with transition to NASCAR
- U.S. acknowledges use of waterboarding, Senate Democrats demand criminal probe
- 4 killed when police open fire on political rally in eastern India
- Celebrities at Fashion Week: Rose McGowan, writing during the writer's strike?
- Restraining order accuses Britney Spears confidant of controlling her life, drugging her
- De Mornay's attorney enters no contest plea to drunk driving charge
- Heath Ledger's family face media glare as they prepare for his final burial
- Police arrest 6 teachers for alleged rape of student in western India
- Vanity Fair's Oscar party is casualty of writers strike
- Los Angeles judge wants Stewart, couple to settle lawsuit
- U.S. trying to extend unbeaten streak against rival Mexico in soccer friendly
- US voters are excited about an unprecedented day of coast-to-coast primaries and caucuses
- Exit polls show Obama gains with whites, GOP race pits moderates against conservatives
- NHL's Oilers sold to Edmonton billionaire Daryl Katz for about $200 million
- Pakistan cricket captain Malik denies marrying Indian woman
- Obama, Clinton split first Super Tuesday races; McCain looks to lock up Republican nomination
- Report: Shaquille O'Neal could be getting traded
- Presidential race gives a political flavor Mardi Gras celebration in French Quarter
- Gov't proposes change in foreign farm worker pay that could lower some wages
- Striking writers to gather Saturday in LA, NY to be briefed on contract talks
- Hong Kong stock index plunges more than 5 percent in morning trading
- Financial markets closed in China, South Korea, Taiwan for Lunar New Year
- Shakira auctions off clothing from Oral Fixation tour for her charity
- Clinton beats back strong challenge from Obama in New York;McCain wins all state delegates
- Analysis: Super Tuesday is the start of a nomination marathon for Clinton and Obama
- Japan's benchmark Nikkei index down more than 4 percent at end of morning trade
- Copa Libertadores: Venezuela's Mineros wins 2-1 but Argentina's Arsenal advances
- LeBron James scores 33, barely misses triple-double in Cavaliers' 114-113 win over Celtics
- Pakistan cricket captain Malik denies marrying Indian woman
- Webb, Shin to renew rivalry at Australian Ladies Masters
- Copa Libertadores: Lanus, Arsenal give Argentina two more clubs in first round
- Super Tuesday voters find machine glitches and delays, but voting goes smoothly
- Oil prices drop to just above US$88 a barrel as stock markets slide on recession fears
- Exit polls: Obama gains with whites, Republican race pits moderates against conservatives
- Teemu Selanne has assist on return, helps Ducks beat Islanders
- Frolov and Kopitar lead Kings to a 4-2 win over the Rangers
- Antero Niittymaki and Flyers continue mastery of Thrashers with 3-2 win
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Pau Gasol has 24 points, 12 rebounds in Lakers' debut and Los Angeles beats New Jersey 105-90
- Hong Kong stock index closes 5.4 percent lower in half-day session
- Reunited Led Zeppelin heads lineup for 2008 Bonnaroo music festival
- Music companies sue China's Baidu, Sohu over Internet piracy complaints
- Tornadoes tear across US Southern states, killing at least 15 and injuring dozens
- Metallica, Pearl Jam heads lineup for 2008 Bonnaroo music festival
- Millions of Chinese begin Lunar New Year holiday without power
- Analysis: McCain bids for unstoppable lead, Romney tries to stay alive
- Analysis: Super Tuesday is the start of a nomination marathon for Clinton, Obama
- Super Tuesday voters find machine glitches and delays, but voting goes smoothly
- Hong Kong closes bird sanctuary for 3 weeks after suspected bird flu death nearby
- Obama, Clinton split Super Tuesday races; McCain wins key contests
- Asian markets sink after Wall Street plunge fans US recession worries; Hang Seng falls 5.4 pct
- Exit polls show Obama gains with whites, Republican race pits moderates against conservatives
- For Year of the Rat feasting, Thai vendors tout fresh-from-the-field rodents
- Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index dives 4.7 percent in wake of Wall Street plunge
- Striking teachers force schools across Nepal to close
- BHP Billiton launches formal bid for Rio Tinto
- Bhutto's party says it hasn't decided on candidate for prime minister
- Ford hopes to stay on top of commercial segment with new van designed for urban use
- Chevrolet adds new crossover vehicle with 3 rows of seats to lineup
- Tornadoes tear across Southern states, killing at least 22 and injuring dozens
- Dodge reintroduces iconic Challenger pony car
- Selanne plays first game of season to help Ducks past slumping Islanders
- Who is this Sam Lutfi? Britney sidekick has history of restraining orders
- Temple University in US gets anonymous $5M in donations in the mail
- Dollar lower versus yen in Asia amid concerns over possible US recession
- Hong Kong stock index closes 5.4 percent lower in half-day session
- Clinton beats back strong challenge from Obama in New York;McCain wins all state delegates
- Japanese stocks plunge more than 4 percent on US recession fears
- Report: Shaquille O'Neal could be getting traded
- Hispanics help Clinton win historic California primary; McCain wins Republican race
- Analysis: McCain bids for unstoppable lead, Romney tries to stay alive
- Swedish truckmaker Volvo says 4Q net profit climbed 9.8 percent boosted by demand
- Analysis: Super Tuesday is the start of a nomination marathon for Clinton, Obama
- Oil prices drop below US$88 a barrel as stock markets slide on recession fears
- Allies of ousted PM Thaksin to take key positions in Thailand's new government
- France Telecom says 2007 profit jumps 52 percent on strong mobile phone business
- Japan farmers ask for public understanding on beef price hike, driven by soaring feed costs
- Argentina still unbeaten in Olympic qualifying
- Mazda quarterly profit jumps 7 percent on healthy global sales
- Heath Ledger's family face media glare as they prepare for his burial
- Top uniformed officer says U.S. forces 'significantly stressed' by Iraq, war on terror
- Rain washes out scheduled first round of Australian Ladies Masters
- Death of 4 more people in Tennessee brings total number killed in storms to 26
- Sweden's Electrolux says 4Q profit fell 22 pct; will cut 400 jobs
- Police question Amy Winehouse over video of alleged drug use
- Witness in Philippine corruption probe illegally held by police, wife says
- Reports: Michelle Williams arrives in Perth for Heath Ledger's funeral
- Yang leaving Australia after 3 years, heading to US
- Bhutto's party says it hasn't decided on candidate for prime minister
- BSkyB reports half-year loss after buying ITV stake
- Corruption, sexual harassment charges cloud Oxford debating club presidential election
- China says food price rise eases after storm areas get new supplies
- Analysis: Clinton and Obama enter protracted campaign that may not end for weeks
- Daimler says January auto sales rise 16 percent in January
- Analysis: Next up for Republican front-runner McCain _ win over conservative critics
- Thai king endorses Cabinet of Prime Minister Samak Sundaravej, ushering in new government
- Florida orders sex offenders living under Miami bridge to find permanent housing
- Bangladesh High Court declares trial of ex-prime minister illegal
- Audi says global January sales up 4.7 percent
- Italy president meeting with Prodi before dissolving parliament, calling elections
- France Telecom says 2007 profit jumps 52 percent on strong mobile phone business
- China lifts winter weather warning as crisis winds down
- Human Rights Watch: arrests, trials of HIV-positive men in Egypt reflect ignorance, injustice
- Super Tuesday creates crowds and some confusion at the polls, but apparently no major problems
- Serbia's government deadlocked over agreement with EU
- Exit polls show Obama gains with whites, McCain wins many pieces of Republican coalition
- Italy's president dissolves Parliament, clearing way for early elections
- Human Rights Watch: arrests, trials of HIV-positive men in Egypt reflect ignorance, injustice
- Six Nations: Trinh-Duc, Clerc dropped as France makes six changes for Ireland
- Sheridan joins England injured list as Ashton makes five changes
- Sweden's Electrolux says 4Q profit fell 22 pct; will cut 400 jobs
- Oil prices drop as stock markets slide on recession fears
- Paterson returns for Scotland in Six Nations game against Wales
- Italy's president dissolves Parliament, clearing way for early elections
- New Thai government takes office as Cabinet takes royal oath
- Teller at Societe Generale-owned bank in Romania accused of euro2.2 million fraud
- Bangladesh High Court declares trial of ex-prime minister illegal
- Two more Russian rowers banned, FISA considers Russia Olympic ban
- OSCE sends team to Moscow to prepare for possible observer mission of Russian election
- German state demands Nokia return euro41 million in subsidies for endangered plant
- New WTO drafts will show little progress toward a global trade pact
- Indian central bank puts on hold approval to UBS bank
- Laos to boost fight against poaching in key tiger reserve
- Britain's prime minister to meet John McCain in London
- Bank of East Asia backs David Li as chairman, CEO after he settles for insider trading charges
- Scandinavian airline SAS says it swung to a loss in 4Q, hurt by grounded turboprops
- 31 dead as storms rip across the American South and pummels it with tornadoes
- Indian state announces crackdown as poachers kill fourth rhino this year
- Australia opens World Cup qualifying campaign with 3-0 win over Qatar
- ArcelorMittal to spend US$60 million on Egyptian steel plant to meet booming Mideast demand
- Italy's Prodi says he will try to complete Alitalia sale despite fall of government
- Warner Music Group posts 1st-quarter loss, hurt by goodwill impairment charge
- Italy's Cabinet sets elections for April 13-14
- London's FTSE-100 index down 3.2 points at 5,864.8 at midday
- Time Warner earnings down after year-ago when AOL Europe sold, meets expectations
- Diageo abandons interest in Absolut vodka after forming joint venture with Ketel owners
- Swedish truckmaker Scania says 4Q profit rose 48 percent, lifts sales forecast
- Japan defeats Thailand 4-1 in World Cup qualifier
- Bosnian Oscar-winning director to form political party
- Pro-Kurdish party protests Turkish raids in Iraq; 2 police injured in blast
- Serbia's government deadlocked over agreement with EU
- Cypriot tennis star Marcos Baghdatis' coach quits after less than a year in charge
- Asian markets sink after Wall Street plunge fans US recession worries; Hang Seng falls 5.4 pct
- FLAG Telecom: New Internet cable being laid in Mediterranean after cut off Egypt coast
- China winter crisis ends in time for holiday amid display of mobilization, state control
- New Thai government, mainly composed of allies of ousted prime minister, takes office
- Sheridan joins England injured list as Ashton makes five changes
- Israeli Eliahu Inbal to become chief conductor of Czech Philharmonic Orchestra
- Australia, Japan and South Korea open 2010 qualifying campaigns with big wins
- German state demands Nokia return euro41 million in subsidies for endangered plant
- Turkey's parliament debates lifting Islamic head scarf ban at universities
- Analysis: Next up for Republican front-runner McCain _ win over conservative critics
- Top seeded Radwanska defeats King to move to second round in Pattaya
- US productivity slowed sharply in last three months of 2007 while labor costs increased
- German official sees demands on Europe growing under any new US president
- Manchester United honors team wiped out in 1958 Munich air crash
- Swedish truckmaker Scania says 4Q profit rose 48 percent; lifts sales forecast
- Kremlin seeks to strengthen clout in Central Asia in talks with Uzbek president
- Rice says NATO mission in Afghanistan 'bumpy,' NATO may seek more Afghan forces
- Liberal Kuwaiti lawmaker receives death threat for attempt to reverse ban on coeducation
- Florida orders sex offenders living under Miami bridge to find permanent housing
- Charge and higher costs lead to loss at Warner Music Group
- Els keen to make up for Dubai fade out at Indian Masters
- Doctors, pharmacists stand trial in France for growth hormone deaths
- New Thai government, mainly composed of allies of ousted prime minister, takes office
- Food maker Sara Lee swings to 2Q profit, helped by international beverage and bakery sales
- Park, Seol among scorers as South Korea beats Turkmenistan 4-0 in opening 2010 qualifier
- US presidential campaign moves to Washington, DC, and suburbs
- Italy's Cabinet sets elections for April 13-14
- Oil prices rise, recovering from earlier losses
- Report: Nikko Citigroup to cut staff by up to 10 percent
- Swedish truckmaker Volvo says 4Q net profit climbed 9.8 percent boosted by demand
- Liberal Kuwaiti lawmaker receives death threat for attempt to reverse ban on coeducation
- Scottish FA investigates fan violence at Aberdeen-Dundee United League Cup game
- Syria holds Iran to 0-0 draw in Asian World Cup qualifying match
- Hundreds rampage in Karachi following killing of an ethnic party leader
- Prime minister says phone-tap evidence will be allowed in British courts
- A lighter Aretha Franklin looks forward to her MusiCares honor _ and the Grammy Awards
- Vermont town official says supporters of arrest warrant for Bush, Cheney outweigh opponents
- US productivity slowed sharply in fourth quarter while labor costs increased
- Ghana braces itself for African Cup semifinal match against Cameroon
- Pope meets with mother of Colombian hostage Betancourt
- Disney shares higher as 1Q profit falls but beats estimates
- Roddick's success give United States the edge against Austria in Davis Cup
- Kudelski shares drop sharply amid concerns over cracked encryption system
- New Thai government takes office as Cabinet takes royal oath
- Italy's Cabinet sets elections for April 13-14
- Euro down slightly against US dollar
- Biogen Idec profit rises 84 pct; CEO says drug risks scared off potential buyers
- Japan finds second type of pesticide in Chinese dumplings
- NYC medical examiner rules Ledger died of accidental overdose
- Charge and higher costs lead to loss at Warner Music Group
- Apparent piece of human scalp have police in northwestern US town going door-to-door
- Poland presents plans for Euro 2012 stadiums
- Defense Secretary Gates says US Gen. Petraeus not the sole adviser on Iraq
- Ivory Coast and Egypt meet in semifinals at African Cup of Nations
- White House defends technique known as waterboarding as US Senate Democrats demand probe
- Unexpected number of deaths brings halt to portion of diabetes-heart clinical trial
- Oil prices fall after the US reports a sharp jump in stocks and drop in demand
- Chen sentimental in Lunar New Year greetings
- Ma pledges to promote human rights if elected
- Rummenigge attends ceremony to honor Manchester United crash victims
- Ernesto Illy, a force behind Italian coffee giant, dies at 82 in Trieste
- Mexico's America Movil forecasts at least 20 million new subscribers
- Italy coach Nick Mallett makes just one change for Six Nations match against England
- US home builder Toll Brothers 1Q revenue dips 22 pct in 7th quarterly sales decline
- New York City medical examiner rules Heath Ledger died of accidental pill overdose
- Obama's Kenyan village has high hopes for US election
- `Lipstick Jungle' star not worried about new NBC show being compared with `Sex and the City'
- More than half of world's population will have mobile phones this year: UN
- Court of Arbitration for Sport to elect new president in April
- Worries about banking credit crunch leads ATMs maker Diebold to cut 800 jobs
- Aufdenblatten leads downhill training as women's ski circuit returns to Sestriere
- Rio Tinto turns down formal US$147.4 billion bid from mining rival BHP Billiton
- British Airways slightly raises its stake in Spanish airline Iberia to 10.1 percent
- Boys taught to kill, kidnap in US-seized propaganda video of al-Qaida's youngest recruits
- European stocks barely higher on strength in defensive sectors
- United Arab Emirates beats Kuwait 2-0 in Asian World Cup qualifying match
- Kenyan opposition threatens to halt regional meeting with mass rallies as peace talks continue
- Oil prices fall after US reports a sharp jump in crude stocks and drop in demand
- Obama says Republicans will have a truckload of dirt on rival Clinton
- Liberal Kuwaiti lawmaker receives death threat for attempt to reverse ban on coeducation
- Peru death squad members reveal operating secrets in trial of ex-President Fujimori
- Macedonia holds Serbia to 1-1 draw in friendly in Skopje
- New York City medical examiner rules Heath Ledger died of accidental pill overdose
- Serbia's government deadlocked over agreement with EU
- North Korea beats Jordan 1-0 in Asian World Cup qualifier
- Mexico's America Movil forecasts at least 20 million new subscribers
- McCain says he will skip German security conference to allow time to campaign
- Retired Pakistani generals step up campaign against Musharraf
- Madrid's Reina Sofia brings Picasso's 'favorites' together with 'Guernica' for unique show
- Moms passed AIDS virus to kids by pre-chewing food; HIV spread by bleeding gums, doctors say
- Canada's minority government to propose extending Afghan mission pending more NATO troops
- Uzbekistan beats Lebanon 1-0 in Asian World Cup qualifier
- Executive: Boeing has 'great confidence' 787 will fly on time
- AC Milan forward Pato out for two weeks, to return for Champions League
- General Motors making more ethanol cars as partner ramps up production
- French trio Razzano, Dechy, Cornet advance at Paris Indoors
- Bahrain beats Oman 1-0 in Asian World Cup qualifier
- E.On claims red tape to blame for EU underinvestment in energy supply
- Societe Generale chief questioned in trader probe
- Macy's cutting about 2,300 management jobs in decentralization move
- Kenyan opposition threatens to halt regional meeting with mass rallies as peace talks continue
- Hendrick Motorsports still the NASCAR team to beat in 2008
- Wall Street gives up early gains after Fed official says inflation remains a problem
- Showdown vote looms on US Senate economic aid plan
- Sestak equalizes to give Slovakia 1-1 draw in a friendly against Hungary
- Italians to vote in April after Parliament's early demise
- Samba group Beija Flor wins Brazil's carnival
- Disney shares higher as 1Q profit falls but beats estimates
- Fabio Capello drops Michael Owen from England team to play Switzerland
- Lewis Hamilton in Grenada to celebrate island's independence anniversary
- UN humanitarian chief to arrive in Kenya on Friday to assess humanitarian emergency
- A lighter Aretha Franklin looks forward to her MusiCares honor _ and the Grammy Awards
- Federal regulators inspecting Covidien unit that makes products used in nuclear medicine
- Manchester United honors team wiped out in 1958 Munich air crash
- Volkswagen unveils US minivan but mum on North American plant plans
- Top US military officer calls for shorter deployments of US troops
- Turkey draws with Sweden in friendly for 2008 European Championship
- Oil prices fall after US reports a sharp jump in crude stocks and drop in demand
- Pope meets with mother of Colombian hostage Betancourt
- Dollar slightly higher vs. euro, pound as yen strengthens
- Jennifer Lopez is expecting twins, her father says on `Escandalo TV' program
- Greece beats Finland 2-1 in friendly match
- Saudi Arabia defeats Singapore 2-0 in Asian World Cup qualifier
- Morgan Stanley says it will offer first Islamic bond sale by a multinational corporation
- 3 companies _ 2 Chinese and 1 US _ indicted over contaminated pet food
- Obama, Clinton split Super Tuesday races; McCain seizes command of Republican contest
- Rice says NATO facing test in Afghanistan and fight will be long and difficult
- Lindsay Lohan: `When I look back on this last year, it's like, what was I thinking?'
- Wheat prices soar to record high on dwindling supplies, lifts other agriculture products
- Venezuela's finance minister says lower oil prices won't affect spending
- Jim Mora to succeed Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren for the 2009 season
- New York Mayor Bloomberg says he is not running for president, doing national 'experiment'
- Wall Street ends lower after Fed official says inflation remains a worry
- Black Eyed Peas frontman creates a viral video hit with unsolicited Obama campaign song
- Executive: Boeing has 'great confidence' 787 will fly on time
- Presidential candidates' pledges to bridge political divide raise hope _ and skepticism
- Poland beats Czech Republic 2-0 in friendly in Cyprus
- Proposals for Australian gov't apology to Aborigines released; no compensation included
- Koumas scores twice to lead Wales to 3-0 friendly victory over visiting Norway
- Martin Petrov leads Bulgaria over Northern Ireland 1-0 in friendly
- Cisco sees 16 percent rise in sales for 2Q profit matching Wall Street expectations
- Democrats Clinton, Obama locked in tight race in New Mexico caucuses
- Francis Bacon painting sells for 26.3 million pounds at London auction
- Yahoo's CEO says company still exploring alternatives to Microsoft's $44.6 billion bid
- Chinese companies nearly immune to US lawsuits, despite trade pressure
- Wright-Phillips gives Capello and England 2-1 victory over Switzerland
- Capdevila's late goal brings Spain 1-0 win over France in friendly
- Quagliarella heads Italy to 3-1 victory over Portugal in friendly
- Brazil beats Ireland 1-0 in friendly warmup for Olympics
- US nominee to Egypt tells Senate she will use all in her power to promote democracy
- Edward Weston photos to be auctioned in the spring
- Shares of CME, Nymex fall as Department of Justice urges review of clearing rules
- Paris Hilton receives Harvard Lampoon's `Woman of the Year' award
- Security Council deplores Kenya violence and urges political negotiation and compromise
- Netherlands beats Croatia 3-0 in international friendly
- After a 4-month break with an injured ankle, Davis Love III returns to golf
- Germany, Italy, Netherlands continue Euro 2008 preparations with friendly wins; England wins
- Germany scores three second-half goals to beat Austria 3-0 in international friendly
- Loss of big Verizon contract lowers EDS quarterly profit; sales miss consensus
- Manchester United honors team wiped out in 1958 Munich air crash
- At least 54 dead as storms rip across America's South, pummels it with tornadoes
- Wright-Phillips gives Capello and England 2-1 victory over Switzerland
- Poland beats Czech Republic 2-0 in friendly in Cyprus
- MetLife's profit slips from year-ago period
- Obama says Republicans will have a truckload of dirt on rival Clinton
- US productivity slowed sharply in fourth quarter while labor costs increased
- Some Republican colleagues swallow hard to embrace McCain
- Phoenix acquires 14-time NBA All-Star Shaquille O'Neal from Miami
- BAE Systems wins $242.1 million US Navy contract for command, control systems on ships
- US says improvements in handling elections would bolster Georgia's NATO bid
- Quagliarella heads Italy to 3-1 victory over Portugal in friendly
- Few celebrations as Fabio Capello wins first England match in charge
- Commerce Bancorp shareholders approve buyout by Canada's TD Bank Financial Group
- Capdevila's late goal brings Spain 1-0 win over France in friendly
- Security Council deplores Kenya violence and urges political negotiation and compromise
- Police say Britney Spears released from LA hospital
- Senate Republicans block Democrats' attempt to add $40 billion-plus to economic stimulus bill
- Savvy or sneaky? No big surprise when Disney extends 'Hannah Montana' limited release
- Race, gender mark Obama and Clinton supporters; each tries to make inroads
- Obama says Republican will have
- US aid for Russian scientists going to research groups linked to Iran nuclear program
- China's weather crisis ends in time for Lunar New Year holiday
- Dementieva, Szavay advance to quarterfinals in Paris
- Italians to vote in April after Parliament's early demise
- Turkey's parliament votes to lift Islamic head scarf ban at universities
- Peru's Credicorp reports 4Q income up 49 percent
- New Thai government takes office with an 'ugly duckling' Cabinet
- Greece's Orthodox Church to elect new leader
- Belize beats St. Kitts and Nevis 3-1 in first phase of World Cup qualifiers
- China says contaminated dumplings could have been sabotage
- Britney Spears released from hospital, then leads paparazzi on LA joyride
- Ecuador orders America Movil unit to pay US$27 million in overcharging complaint
- Canada to introduce motion to extend Afghan mission; Germany sending 200 more troops
- McCain takes on conservatives, Clinton disclosed $5 million loan to campaign
- Belgium's beguinages, UNESCO World Heritage sites, were refuges for women
- Cruise trends for 2008: New ships, more luxury, potential deals
- Cruising with the family on Disney
- Cruising to Mexico: Food, zip-line and more
- Accidental overdose of prescription pills killed Heath Ledger; 6 sedatives, painkillers
- UN chief to cut Sierra Leone peacebuilding mission by 20 percent by March 31
- McCain takes on conservatives, Clinton disclosed $5 million loan to campaign
- No overreaction from Capello after winning first game
- Venezuelans increasingly turn to Santeria for spiritual needs
- Celebs at Fashion Week: Valderrama's done womanizing, Alan Cumming wants New York citizenship
- Libertadores: Altas falls to La Paz 1-0, but advances to second round
- Injury time goal by Marshall gives Jamaica 1-1 draw with Costa Rica in friendly
- Senators say US to boycott follow-up of UN anti-racism meeting because of anti-Israel ideas
- Kenyan opposition threatens to halt regional meeting with mass rallies as peace talks continue
- Dominica rallies for 1-1 draw against Barbados to open World Cup qualifying
- Miyazato makes 2008 debut at Royal Pines
- Security Council deplores Kenya violence and urges political negotiation and compromise
- Sunny day but no golf at rain-deluged Royal Pines
- Cruzeiro of Brazil books Libertadores berth with 3-2 win over Cerro Porteno
- Uruguay rallies for 2-2 friendly draw with Colombia
- Military: al-Qaida videos shows boys in training as Iraqi insurgency's `new generation'
- US envoy urges North Korea to live up to its word on promised nuclear list
- Financial markets closed in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan
- Bolivia breaks winless streak with 2-1 victory over Peru
- General Motors making more ethanol cars as partner ramps up production
- Man who robbed woman and licked her toes placed on probation in Minnesota
- Moussaoui prosecutor may have known that CIA tapes of terror interrogations were destroyed
- Post-Shaq era begins with 100-95 setback to Pistons
- Antigua shuts out Aruba 3-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Dutch Antilles beats Nicaragua 1-0 in first phase of World Cup qualifying
- Turks and Caicos tops Caribbean rival St. Lucia 2-1 in World Cup qualifying
- US productivity slowed sharply in fourth quarter while labor costs increased
- Venezuela, Haiti play to 1-1 draw in friendly match
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- El Salvador humiliates Anguilla 12-0 in World Cup qualifying opener
- Guaratingueta widens lead in Sao Paulo state championship
- Honduras beats Paraguay 2-0 in friendly
- Senate Republicans block Democrats' attempt to add more than $40B to economic stimulus bill
- Former Khmer Rouge leader back in courtroom for bail hearing
- Magallon's goals earn Mexico a 2-2 friendly draw with U.S.
- Civil rights groups, others seek end to ban on US federal funding for needle exchange
- Lawyers for former Clemens trainer say physical evidence backs drug use by Clemensto Hill
- Israeli startup to launch tiny phone that slips into MP3, GPS gadgets
- McCain reaches out to conservatives, Clinton discloses $5 million loan to campaign
- US journalism museum set to open in new home on April 11 in Washington
- New Mexico counting provisional ballots to settle state's Democratic presidential caucus
- Google releases new online software for businesses in latest swipe at Microsoft
- Post-Shaq era begins with 100-95 setback to Pistons
- Dominica rallies for 1-1 draw against Barbados to open World Cup qualifying
- Bush budget projects more al-Qaida captures
- Higuain scores twice as Argentina routs Guatemala 5-0 in friendly
- Ovechkin scores league-leading 46th goal in Capitals' 4-3 win at Philadelphia
- Magallon's goals earn Mexico a 2-2 friendly draw with U.S.
- Bush ready to support Republican presidential nominee in deferential role _ eventually
- McCain reaches out to conservatives, Clinton discloses $5 million loan to campaign
- Dollar falls in Asia as prospects for the US economy weigh on the greenback
- Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation CEO Patty Stonesifer stepping aside for new leadership
- Oil prices fall below US$87 a barrel after builds in US crude, gasoline stocks
- Funeral preparations in Heath Ledger's home town
- Murdoch's mother says keeping busy is the secret to living 99 years
- Neill, Cahill look to play for Australia in March
- Young Chinese workers happy not to be home for the holidays
- Rio Tinto turns down formal US$147.4 billion bid from mining rival BHP Billiton
- Injury-hit former test bowler Kasprowicz set to retire
- Clerics urge Afghan government not to interfere with journalist death sentence
- Japanese stocks rebound in volatile futures-led trade
- Lowly Belize downs St Kitts in World Cup qualifying
- US slaps Kenyan politicians with visa restrictions as pressure mounts on peace talks
- Presidential candidates' pledges to bridge political divide raise hope _ and skepticism
- Thousands mark end of mourning period for slain Pakistan opposition leader Benazir Bhutto
- Softbank Oct-Dec profit fourfold level a year ago as mobile company draws people from rivals
- Nowitzki's first NBA triple-double leads Mavericks over Bucks
- Bangladesh Supreme Court delays gov't appeal after ex-PM's corruption trial quashed
- Germany's Infineon posts 1st quarter loss of euro396 million
- India badminton reels under bird flu shuttle import ban
- Cambodia's UN-assisted genocide tribunal seeking to triple budget
- Olympic athletes choose Japan for training ahead of Beijing Games
- Witness in Philippine scandal probe alleges death threats by official in government deal
- Government: India's economy likely to grow 8.7 percent
- EU suggests sharing cartel evidence with U.S. and other regions
- Japan's stock market rises, Australia's falls as many Asian markets closed for Lunar New Year
- UK denies visa to hardline Egyptian cleric
- Witness in Philippine scandal probe alleges death threats by official in government deal
- Russian FM says Moscow can't accept demands of OSCE election monitoring arm
- Thousands mark end of mourning period for slain Pakistan opposition leader Benazir Bhutto
- England beats New Zealand by 50 runs in Twenty20 match; wins series 2-0
- Japanese company pays balding man out-of-court settlement for lack of hair growth
- Softbank Apr-Dec profit fourfold level a year ago as mobile company draws people from rivals
- Spain's Banco Santander reports 4th-quarter profits down 6 percent
- BoE, ECB likely to be mixed in rate decision outcomes
- Euro, pound edge lower against US dollar ahead of interest rate decisions
- Russian FM says Moscow can't accept demands of OSCE election monitoring arm
- Greece's Orthodox Church to elect new leader
- Swedish construction firm Skanska says 4Q profit rose 48 percent
- McCain reaches out to conservatives, Clinton discloses US$5 million loan to campaign
- Unilever Q4 sales rise but profits fall
- Chief of Japan's Softbank in talks with Yahoo about Microsoft takeover bid
- North Korea denounces upcoming US-South Korea military exercises
- Report: Police issue arrest warrant for trainer in sumo death
- Ayatollah Khomeini's grandson says he won't beg for permission to run in Iran's elections
- Spanish federation gives backing to coach Luis Aragones despite latest outburst
- Japanese court orders Tokyo to compensate teachers over national flag protest
- New Thai foreign minister says ousted prime minister may get back diplomatic passport
- Spain's conservatives want immigrants to pledge to learn language and customs
- Bayern Munich hosts Werder Bremen in top Bundesliga game
- Serbia remains deadlocked over EU deal, Kosovo
- Berlin film festival to open with Scorsese's Rolling Stones documentary
- France's record foreign trade deficit blamed on strong euro, other weaknesses
- US slaps Kenyan politicians with visa restrictions as pressure mounts on peace talks
- Newsprint giant Norske Skog to cut production after 4Q and 2007 year net losses
- Northern Rock debt included in government balance sheet
- Suns coach, players say they like acquisition of O'Neal
- Shares in Europe's largest shipbuilder, Aker Yards, plunge on new profit warning
- Air Berlin says number of passengers in January rose 14 percent from year ago
- Liverpool co-owner Tom Hicks vows to play more active role in club despite fan backlash
- Dollar mostly lower, gold mixed in European morning trading
- Infineon shares tumble after company posts 1st-quarter loss of euro396 million
- Police arrest trainer, three wrestlers in sumo death
- Syngenta posts 75 percent growth in full-year net profit
- Spears' parents say they fear pop star's life is 'at risk' after early hospital release
- Estonia's annual inflation jumps to 11 percent on higher food, transport prices
- German police search Berlin headquarters of far-right party; treasurer arrested
- Indian shares fall, dragged down by Hindalco, telecom firms
- Greece's Orthodox Church elects new leader
- BT Group earns slip, stock slides
- Pakistan: 2 more suspects arrested in Bhutto assassination
- Manchester United still emulating "Busby Babes" 50 years after Munich disaster
- Barcelona growing hopeful of catching Real Madrid in Spanish league title race
- BoE cuts rate while ECB likely to hold steady at 4 percent
- Man United seeking to mark 50th anniversary of Munich crash with win over Man City
- Bank of England cuts interest rates to 5.25 percent to boost slowing economy
- Radwanska advances, Dellacqua falls at Pattaya Open
- Ayatollah Khomeini's grandson says he won't beg for permission to run in Iran's elections
- Obama says Republican will produce lots of dirt on Clinton if she wins the nomination
- Pakistan: 2 more suspects arrested in Bhutto assassination
- Davis Cup: Berdych to open World Group first round against Vliegen
- Oil prices fall after builds in US crude, gasoline stocks
- ECB leaves key rate unchanged
- North Koreans pay homage to late founder as they celebrate Lunar New Year
- North Koreans pay homage to late founder as they celebrate Lunar New Year
- Glaxo reports fall in 4Q profits and forecasts earnings decline this year; shares fall
- Pakistan: 2 more suspects arrested in Bhutto assassination
- 100,000 cashmere goats face starvation after winter storms
- Reynolds American 4Q profit up 65 percent on higher volume and prices
- New Thai foreign minister says ousted prime minister may get back diplomatic passport
- AC Milan looks to continue push toward Champions League berth with Serie A win
- Norway sets commercial whaling quota for 2008, unchanged from previous 2 years
- NATO split over troop deployment to Afghanistan's southern battlefields
- Thailand will not interfere in Myanmar's affairs, new foreign minister says
- New Thai government to splash cash for firmer grip on power
- US slaps Kenyan politicians with visa restrictions as pressure mounts on peace talks
- Unilever Q4 sales rise but profits fall
- German police search Berlin headquarters of far-right party; treasurer arrested
- Former Yugoslav soccer star to remain in jail over fraud allegations
- Davis Cup: Jonas Bjorkman to open for Sweden against Dudi Sela
- Norway sets commercial whaling quota for 2008, unchanged from previous 2 years
- McCain reaches out to conservatives, Clinton discloses US$5 million loan to campaign
- Spain says opposition plan for immigrants to observe local customs is alarming
- Ex-IRA chief in N.Ireland gov't condemns IRA dissidents as `no-hopers,' detached from reality
- Glaxo reports fall in 4Q profits and forecasts earnings decline this year; shares fall
- AC Milan looks to continue push toward Champions League berth with Serie A win
- Ashton relying on England players' dented pride to revive Six Nations campaign against Italy
- Norway's state railroad NSB announces biggest-ever investment: up to 60 new train sets
- Inflation in Ireland falls to 4.3 percent
- US stocks head for another down day; Cisco and Wal-Mart disappoint
- Defending champion Lyon won't underestimate Sochaux
- Kohlschreiber faces An Jae-sung in opening Davis Cup singles against South Korea
- Randhawa leads after round one in Indian Masters
- US jobless claims fall after big increase in the previous week
- Valencia opens disciplinary charges against Portugal's Miguel and Fernandes
- Five European mobile phone operators lower data roaming prices to avert EU action
- Wal-Mart expands in-store health clinics with own brand
- Infineon shares tumble after company posts 1st-quarter loss of euro396 million
- Romario's resignation from Vasco could lead to early retirement
- Reynolds American fourth-quarter profit up 65 percent on higher volume, prices
- Pakistan steps up security at Dutch, other European embassies over anti-Quran film
- Rice, British counterpart, visit former Taliban stronghold
- Automaker BMW says global January sales slipped 1.6 percent from last year
- Serbia remains deadlocked over EU deal, Kosovo
- Brazil's Embraer sells six E-195 jets to Spain's Universal Airlines
- Radwanska advances, Dellacqua falls at Pattaya Open
- Clerics urge Afghan government not to interfere with journalist death sentence
- Anyone not attending future African player awards ceremony will be ineligible
- German police search Berlin headquarters of far-right party; treasurer arrested
- Hefty write-down charges drive DR Horton to post 1st-quarter loss, revenue drops sharply
- McCain reaches out to conservatives, Clinton discloses US$5 million loan to campaign
- Euroskeptic incumbent, pro-euro challenger battle in Czech presidential vote
- Wall Street fluctuates in early trading after Cisco and Wal-Mart disappoint investors
- Deutsche Bank's 4Q profit slips 48 percent but says no new subprime-related write-downs
- Rice, British counterpart, visit former Taliban stronghold
- Wal-Mart Stores same-store sales rise but miss expectations on lower gift-card redemption
- Davis Cup: Djokovic takes on Youzhny in Russia vs. Serbia opening singles
- Djokovic plays for first time since winning Australian Open in Davis Cup
- Iraqi diplomat: Deal due next week on reduction of debt to Russia
- Goetschl and Mancuso place 1-2 in World Cup downhill training
- Angelina Jolie visits Baghdad to highlight plight of Iraqi refugees
- Wall Street declines in early trading after Cisco disappoints investors
- German investigators search for clues to cause of deadly fire
- Nalbandian leads Argentina against Britain in Davis Cup
- US pending home sales fall in December to second-worst number on record, industry data show
- Veteran Japanese rider looks to return to Olympics after 44 years
- Jailed ex-Yukos chief critical of Putin but optimisitc about Russia's future
- Bank of England cuts interest rates to 5.25 percent to boost slowing economy
- Ashton relying on England players' dented pride to revive Six Nations campaign against Italy
- US slaps Kenyan politicians with visa restrictions as pressure mounts on peace talks
- Airbus expects air travel to grow 4.9 percent annually
- Roddick plays Melzer in opening singles of first round of Davis Cup
- Man United seeking to mark 50th anniversary of Munich crash with win over Man City
- Colombian Defense Minister says ties with Israel strong and growing stronger
- Austrian consortium signs euro320 million deal for Serbian copper complex
- Ayatollah Khomeini's grandson says he won't beg for permission to run in Iran's elections
- Oil prices alternate, following stocks, on competing views of US economy's health
- Morocco fires coach Henri Michel after African Cup elimination
- Two Picasso paintings stolen from Swiss exhibition, police say
- Senators say US to boycott follow-up of UN anti-racism meeting because of anti-Israel ideas
- Britney Spears' parents say they fear pop star's life 'at risk' after early hospital release
- Hsieh scrabmling to observe five-day truce
- Ma seeking support from KMT old guard
- People urged to donate blood with supply running low
- Travel by train provides relief from holiday traffic jams
- London's FTSE-100 index closes down 151.3 points at 5,724.1
- Dollar mostly higher, gold rises in European trading
- Celebs at Fashion Week: Stars come out for Madonna's bash at the United Nations
- US attorney general says 'no' to request for criminal investigation of waterboarding
- French lawmakers say yes to EU treaty after voters' 2005 no to constitution
- Colombian Defense Minister says ties with Israel strong and growing stronger
- Archbishop of Canterbury says Britain's Muslims should be allowed Shariah in some cases
- Bush says prayer has helped him meet the US presidency's challenges
- US, Britain, Canada threaten visa bans on Kenyan politicians as pressure mounts on peace talks
- Iraqi legislators walk out of parliament session over US-backed provincial powers law
- Wall Street fluctuates after retail sales data; Cisco disappoints, pending home sales drop
- Archbishop of Canterbury says Britain's Muslims should be allowed Shariah in some cases
- Newsprint giant Norske Skog to cut production after 4Q and 2007 year net losses
- Merck settles with US government over drug rebates
- Petrobras does not confirm output estimate of giant oil field
- Turkish leader visits site of deadly German fire as probe continues
- Shell halts exports from key terminal in Nigeria's volatile delta region
- Republican Mitt Romney to suspend campaign, effectively ceding the nomination to John McCain
- Suns coach, players say they like acquisition of O'Neal
- Merck settles with US government over drug rebates
- Video posted of Mets pitcher Pedro Martinez and Hall of Famer Juan Marichal at cockfight
- Democratic leaders Pelosi, Reid increasingly divided on US economic stimulus measure
- John McCain seals Republican presidential nomination as Mitt Romney suspends his campaign
- Euro, pound lower against US dollar after European rate decisions
- Nearly 200 families abandon the Zapatista rebel movement, receive government aid
- Veteran Bernard Hopkins confident of ending Calzaghe's unbeaten record
- US threatens Kenyan politicians with visa restrictions
- Greece's Orthodox Church elects new leader
- Libyan- and Dubai-backed group buys historic piece of London property from queen
- Angered by flight delays, 2 US senators block nominee to head federal aviation agency
- NATO split over troop deployment to Afghanistan's southern battlefields
- Rice and Gates pushing for stronger commitments to Afghanistan
- Robinho says he hasn't reached his full potential yet
- US attorney general refuses request for criminal inquiry of waterboarding
- Syngenta posts 75 percent growth in full-year net profit
- Cyprus inflation for January jumps to 4.3 percent, euro has "minor impact"
- Oil prices increase as stock market halts this week's dive; US economy's health remains focus
- Romney, in ending candidacy, takes shot at Europe and France
- 6 Palestinian militants, teacher killed in Gaza clashes; Israel reduces electricity flow
- Lebanese leader Hariri calls mass protest, accuses Syria, Iran of undermining country
- Force India car VJM01 to run first test in Barcelona
- Ukrainian government signs deal to protect Euro 2012 final stadium
- French media group Lagardere says 2007 revenue rises 8.5 percent to euro8.58 billion
- Author Terry McMillan gets achievement award from Essence magazine
- Spanish bank may ditch plans to buy Sovereign Bancorp
- Mugabe election opponent rejects criticism that he is a Western pawn
- Las Vegas opens Chinese New Year with feast reserved for royalty
- US Senate Democrats drop push to add jobless benefits, heating subsidies to stimulus plan
- Raimo Helminen sets up last goal in his final game for Finland
- Greece's Intracom Holdings to build wireless communications network in Syria
- McCain seals Republican nomination as Romney suspends campaign
- US denies Amy Winehouse entry to perform at this year's Grammy Awards
- Russian TV overwhelmingly covers Putin's favorite, media watchdog says
- CIA director says the legality of waterboarding is in doubt under current US law
- Mexico reopens one of 3 main oil-exporting ports; one remains closed due to bad weather
- Bush plans deferential role in support of eventual Republican presidential nominee
- Most Congress members back gun owners in landmark US Supreme Court case involving US capital
- El Salvador investigating whether Venezuela plans funds for leftist party
- Anti-war, pro-Pentagon lawmaker prepares war spending bill for Bush, with conditions
- Capital Times newspaper cuts back print editions, boosts Web site
- Oil prices rise as stock market stabilizes, calming investors fears about the US economy
- Dominican sugar industry strikes back at critics on worker mistreatment
- Standard & Poor's enacting new measures to prevent conflicts, make ratings more transparent
- Judge does not force Canada to stick to its decision to halt prisoner transfers in Afghanistan
- German automaker bringing roadster to US market
- Automakers, analysts see declines in US luxury vehicle sales in 2008
- European stocks fall on poor earnings reports
- Taiwan remains thorn in Beijing's otherwise rosy outlook for Olympics
- Senate leaders agree on US economic aid plan with money for seniors, disabled veterans
- McCain seals Republican nomination as Romney suspends campaign
- OSCE's election monitoring arm will not observe Russian election
- Dollar rises following rate cut by central bank in Britain, European outlook
- Ice falls through Canadian woman's bedroom ceiling, likely from passing airplane
- Head of Warner Music faces preliminary charges of insider trading in Vivendi probe
- Amy Winehouse will not be performing at this year's Grammy Awards
- Growth in US consumer credit fell in December to slowest pace in 8 months
- Bush plans deferential role in support of eventual US Republican presidential nominee
- Wall Street rebounds from recent losses as lure of bargains outweighs disappointing data
- Chakvetadze to face Mauresmo in quarterfinals in Paris
- Canadian government says it will force confidence vote if crime bill does not pass soon
- Spanish opposition party goes green with promise to plant 500 million trees _ 230 per minute
- Raimo Helminen sets up last goal in his final game for Finland
- Kodak sees sales in critical inkjet printer unit tripling in '08
- Top U.S. official cites friendly Arab countries' failure to support Baghad government
- Obama campaign says he has raised $7 million since Super Tuesday, Clinton pulls in $4 million
- Exxon wins freeze on more than $12 billion In Venezuela assets
- Las Vegas opens Chinese New Year with feast reserved for royalty
- Dominican sugar industry strikes back at critics on worker mistreatment
- Anti-illegal-immigration mayor of US town announces run for Congress
- `Hamlet' and `Hair' set for Central Park engagements this summer
- Paraguay calls abroad for vaccine stocks after first yellow fever outbreak in decades
- US Senate approves economic aid plan with rebates for older people, disabled veterans
- Norway's Petter Solberg takes early lead in Swedish Rally
- Cameroon beats Ghana 1-0 to advance to African Cup final
- Gold futures jump on speculation of another Fed rate cut
- Singer John Mellencamp 'uncomfortable' with McCain campaign's use of his songs
- US jobless claims fall after big increase in the previous week
- Archbishop of Canterbury says Britain's Muslims should be allowed Shariah in some cases
- US Transportation Department grants airlines' request to delay new airport landing-fee policy
- Egypt downs Ivory Coast 4-1 to return to African Cup of Nations final
- Walmex reports 4Q profits up 4 percent
- Pharaohs return to African Cup final, to face Cameroon in try for sixth title
- Passion inflames the domestic goings-on in Mike Leigh's `Two Thousand Years'
- Rice, Gates pushing for stronger commitments to Afghanistan
- Republican Romney drops out, effectively giving McCain the nomination
- Pro-Musharraf party hit by defections ahead of Pakistan elections
- Venetian painter in shadow of Raphael and Michelangelo has own show in Rome
- NATO split over troop deployment to Afghanistan's southern battlefields
- Euroskeptic incumbent, pro-euro challenger battle in Czech presidential vote
- Japanese core machinery orders fell in December for second straight month
- Los Angeles court holds mystery hearing in Britney Spears conservatorship case
- Acupuncture may help women conceive if done with embryo transfer, study suggests
- Leaderboard packed with anything but celebrities
- South African health minister voices doubts about circumcision as weapon against AIDS
- Aaron Sorkin's `The Farnsworth Invention' closing March 2 on Broadway
- Once divisive, could Britain's Blair lead a newly reformed Europe?
- Israel cuts power symbolically to Gaza to press for halt to daily rocket attacks
- Villeneuve has tough road ahead in shaky move to American stock cars
- Actors work double time to keep up with the stage version of `The 39 Steps'
- ECB holds rates at 4 percent but shows signs of bending; Bank of England cuts
- Film producer, mentioned in doping probe, says he's no mobster
- Here, baby, here: `Gone Baby Gone' co-star Amy Ryan has arrived in Hollywood
- Walmex 4Q profits rise 4 percent to $437 million
- House Republicans say Democrats' proposed global AIDS program changes would increase abortions
- Movie review: `Fool's Gold' a painfully lame comedy that should have stayed buried
- Movie review: `The Hottie and the Nottie' plays like a poor man's Farrelly flick
- Ousted Thai Prime Minister Thaksin may get back diplomatic passport
- Movie review: `Vince Vaughn's Wild West Comedy Show' likable but overlong
- Creationism vs. evolution: a battle familiar to Americans flares in Europe
- Film review: Unwelcome comedy `Roscoe Jenkins' should hit the road
- Movie review: The hitman comedy `In Bruges' starts with biting laughs, ends with a bang
- Young Taiwanese men hide in an online world, venting anger at women and worrying their parents
- Democracy, human rights are Myanmar's internal affairs, new Thai foreign minister says
- Pakistan steps up security at European embassies over anti-Quran film
- George Romero goes back to basics in 'Diary of the Dead'
- Sundance favorite gives documentary the John Hughes treatment
- Q&A: Best New Artist nominee Ledisi almost ready to give up her career before breakthrough album
- Some nominees at this year's Grammy Awards might sound familiar _ the rules allow it
- Rufus Sewell makes beautiful music in Broadway's `Rock 'n' Roll'
- Portrait Gallery opens first hip-hop exhibit with LL Cool J, Ice T
- Brazil's Adriano scores, Sao Paulo gets draw with Sao Caetano in Paulista
- Cienciano holds on for 0-0 draw against Wanderers, advances in Libertadores
- Cher signs 3-year deal to be a headline act at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas
- CIA director says legality of waterboarding is in doubt under current law
- Telecom NZ second quarter profit plunges 25 percent
- US judge upholds state law in Arizona restricting the hiring of illegal immigrants
- Charlize Theron accepts Harvard's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year award
- Chief of Japan's Softbank in talks with Yahoo about Microsoft takeover bid
- Amy Winehouse visa denied but she will perform by satellite at the Grammy Awards
- Facebook's social networking site speaks Spanish for first time
- Ducks drill Rangers in dominating 4-1 win
- Japan machinery orders fell 1st time in 5 years in 2007, down 2nd month in row in December
- Former Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss arrested for illegal possession of prescription drugs
- DiCaprio sues contractors as result of dispute with neighbors
- Japanese finance minister says G-7 members should each work to solve own, different problems
- With Olympics 6 months away, dirty air clouds Beijing's prospects
- Ponting wins toss, Australia to bat
- US Congress ready to send Bush package authorizing payments to Americans to stimulate economy
- Las Vegas opens Chinese New Year with feast reserved for royalty
- Microsoft's bid for Yahoo raises worries about deal backfiring
- John Fogerty earns first Grammy performing slot at age 62
- Miley Cyrus, 'Shrek,' top nominations for Nickelodeon channel's Kids Choice Awards honors
- Financial markets closed in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan
- US Justice Department seek details on record labels' talks over new digital music concept
- Red Wings blow lead to Kings, wasting chance to match record
- Oil prices add to overnight rebound, approach US$89 a barrel, as stock markets stabilize
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Banker says he punched former Puerto Rican governor in self-defense
- Copa Libertadores: Chico beats Audax Italiano 4-3 in injury time
- Japan machinery orders fell for 2nd month in December, suggesting capital investment slowing
- North Korea warns US pressure could aggravate nuclear standoff
- US threatens Kenyan politicians with visa restrictions
- Microsoft, police trace $900 million global software piracy ring from US to Taiwan
- Study: Sadness, focus on self, impair ability to spend wisely
- In life and now in politics, Mitt Romney has mirrored arc of his late father
- Telecom NZ quarterly profit falls 25 percent; warns full-year profit at low end of forecast
- Lowly Kings deny Red Wings bid to match record winning streak
- Republican Romney drops out, effectively giving McCain the nomination
- Voters in 5 states are next to have their say in presidential nomination contests
- Consumer confidence sinks even lower, hurt by deteriorating jobs market, recession worries
- Japan Airlines reports quarterly profit, reversing loss; chairman says he will step down
- Election-year pressures spelled quick trip through Congress for economic rescue package
- Yao Ming leads Rockets over Cavs 92-77 despite McGrady illness
- Fundraiser for UN and Malawi draws Madonna, other celebrities _ and some questions, too
- Japanese stocks fall as traders settle futures options, investors await G-7 talks
- Jerry Lee Lewis, John Fogerty help Grammys mark 50 years of music's influence on social change
- Clarke leads Australia to 253 in one-dayer against Sri Lanka
- Republican Romney drops out, effectively giving McCain the nomination
- Oil prices add to overnight rebound; near mid-US$88 a barrel as stock markets stabilize
- Japan announces squad for tournament in China
- Australian Nikki Garrett takes 1-stroke lead, Karrie Webb 2 back at Royal Pines
- Japanese stocks fall as traders settle futures options, investors await G-7 talks
- Sweden's TeliaSonera says 4Q net profit rose 11 pc, to slash 2,900 jobs
- Nepal police arrest Indian doctor suspected of running illegal kidney transplant operation
- Venetian painter in shadow of Raphael and Michelangelo has own show in Rome
- France turns page on bitter chapter for EU as Senate passes EU treaty
- Cambodian genocide victim confronts former Khmer Rouge leader in courtroom
- Euroskeptic incumbent, pro-euro challenger battle in Czech presidential vote
- Roche holds 70.5 percent of Ventana shares after tender offer, it says
- Report: French police question second trader over massive losses at Societe Generale
- Asian markets mixed as Japanese stocks fall on weak machinery order data
- Afghanistan's harsh winter has left 654 people dead, government says
- Rockets hit Israel after power cut
- Report: French police question second trader over massive losses at Societe Generale
- Profit rises at Sweden's TeliaSonera, but company says it will slash 2,900 jobs
- Clarke, Bracken lead Australia to easy win over Sri Lanka
- Spanish judge bars two Basque pro-independence parties from running in election
- WTO rules for US against EU banana tariffs
- Jordan raises fuel prices for 5th time in 2 years despite opposition criticism
- Euro, pound higher against US dollar
- Sarkozy pledges more police, money for riot-hit French neighborhoods in sweeping plan
- Australia surges to 2-0 lead over Taiwan after opening singles in Davis Cup
- Republican Romney drops out, effectively giving McCain the nomination
- Scotland Yard confirms government finding in Bhutto's death
- EU economics chief warns of continued turmoil in markets
- Report: French police question second trader over massive losses at Societe Generale
- Dollar down, gold higher in European morning trading
- G-7 finance chiefs to focus on global market turmoil but no policy remedies expected
- Inflation in Latvia climbs 8th month straight to reach a staggering 15.8 percent
- Cambodian genocide victim confronts former Khmer Rouge leader in courtroom
- Former James Brown trustees testify as wrangle over late singer's wishes drags on
- Oil prices add to overnight rebound as stock markets stabilize
- Austrian firm Strabag wins euro3 billion deal to build highway network in Bosnia
- Ciba fourth-quarter net profit flat
- French police question second trader over massive losses at Societe Generale
- Kenyan president says he's committed to talks, more displacement in western Kenya
- New Thai prime minister seeks to end central bank's special capital controls
- London's FTSE-100 index down 5.6 points at 5,718.5 at midday
- Homes of 4 Hungarian lawmakers attacked with Molotov cocktails
- Davis Cup: Illness leaves Serbia without top players for opening singles against Russia
- Catering group Compass says 1Q profits ahead of expectations
- French police question second trader over massive losses at Societe Generale
- Avalanches kill 8 in Indian Kashmir, force hundreds to leave villages
- Owners of German bank WestLB agree on extra euro3 billion risk shield, job cuts
- Torres blow for Liverpool as Lampard hopes for Chelsea recall
- Neil Young says music can't change the world
- US likely to appeal WTO cotton ruling
- Davis Cup: Youzhny beats late replacement Zimonjic to give Russia 1-0 lead over Serbia
- Ferguson angry over lack of consultations for Premier League's global expansion
- UK water utility fined for misreporting information
- New Thai prime minister says he is country's leader, not a puppet of ousted premier
- Turkey poised to lift ban on Islamic head scarves in universities
- Vonn leads final training session before World Cup downhill in Sestriere
- Alcatel-Lucent reports fourth quarter loss, scraps 2007 dividend
- Britain's Brown says country must raise its skills to trump global rivals
- Kenya's ruling party and opposition agree to form joint government
- Wall Street heads for lower open amid recession fears, earnings
- Spanish conservatives want to ban Islamic headscarves from public schools
- McGrane takes second-round lead in Indian Masters
- Weyerhaeuser swings to 4Q loss on housing market weakness; adjusted profit beat consensus
- England, Italy seek 1st win in Six Nations after opening defeats
- German, Saudi ministers press Syria to contribute to Lebanese presidential solution
- Davis Cup: Sela beats Bjorkman in straight sets to give Israel 1-0 lead over Sweden
- Spanish judge bars two Basque pro-independence parties from running in election
- Sarkozy pledges more police, better schools for riot-hit French neighborhoods
- Six Nations: After upsetting England, confident Wales aims to beat Scotland
- Bournemouth gets 10-point deduction after going into financial administration
- Radwanska, Craybas advance to semifinal in Pattaya
- Daughtry doesn't know if their nominations will be aired on Grammy Awards broadcast
- Jimmy Jam reuniting with The Time for performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday
- Kenya's ruling party and opposition agree to form joint government
- Dealer says Chrysler plans to significantly reduce its product lineup, number of dealerships
- Oil prices add to overnight rebound as stock markets stabilize
- Critics helped Indomitable Lions get stronger at African Cup, says Cameroon winger
- Philadelphia traffic judge apologizes to man nagged for years over twin's tickets
- German exports increase by 8.5 percent in 2007
- Top 10 reasons conservatives dislike McCain
- Bush says 'prosperity and peace' at stake in November US presidential election
- Berlusconi gearing up for April comeback: but can he pull it off again?
- EU regulators clear Hagemeyer NV takeover by Rexel SA
- Brussels Airport announces plans to build low-cost terminal to attract more passengers
- Wall Street mixed in early trading as investors await more economic data amid recession fears
- Ex-U.N. chief Kofi Annan says reports of power sharing deal in Kenya are premature
- StatoilHydro says technical and human error to blame in December oil spill off Norway
- Snoop, Slash, Hammer are headliners at the Black Eyed Peas' annual charity concert
- Corning reiterates Q1 profit prediction that it will meet or exceed expectations
- Kohlschreiber wins to give Germany 1-0 lead over South Korea in Davis Cup first round
- Davis Cup: Youzhny beats late replacement Zimonjic to give Russia 1-0 lead over Serbia
- Mbeki tries to reassure nervous nation at opening of parliament
- Spanish conservatives want to ban Islamic headscarves from public schools
- UCI asks Monaco federation to open disciplinary case against Michael Rasmussen
- Alcatel-Lucent reports fourth quarter loss, scraps 2007 dividend
- French police question second trader over massive losses at Societe Generale
- Canada's jobless rate in January eases back to 33-year low of 5.8 percent
- Arc de Triomphe's outdated museum gets renovation
- Avalanches kill 14 in Indian Kashmir, force hundreds to leave villages
- Private equity and pension funds interested in buying Air Canada, CEO says
- Suzuki launches production of new Splash model in Hungary
- Argentina leads Britain 1-0 in Davis Cup tie after David Nalbandian victory
- Women finally get chance to ski men's downhill course from Turin Olympics
- Makau, Kosgei win photo finishes at Ras Al Khaimah half marathon
- Pakistan to help millions of poor buy subsidized food amid increasing prices
- FLAG Telecom: Abandoned ship's anchor caused cut in Internet cable between Emirates, Oman
- Manchester prepares for emotional derby match amid Munich memorials
- Former UN chief says Kenyan deal close, but reports of power sharing deal are premature
- Norway offers 52 offshore exploration and production licenses to oil companies
- Oil futures add to gains on supply concerns and waning recession fears
- Ferguson angry over lack of consultations for Premier League's global expansion
- Siemens group ready to fight Norwegian fine for defense corruption in court
- Venezuela oil minister denies US$12 billion frozen in Exxon Mobil court orders
- Tensions soar in Serbia before expected Kosovo independence declaration
- World champion Sebastien Loeb drops out of Swedish Rally after mishap
- Homes of 5 Hungarian lawmakers attacked with Molotov cocktails
- Roche holds 70.5 percent of Ventana shares after tender offer, it says
- Grammy puts a spotlight on fashion as part of its 50th birthday celebration
- Canadian government asks Parliament to extend Afghan mission to 2011
- Conference of world's top security officials focusing on Afghanistan, missile defense
- Eva Dahlbeck, actress in Ingmar Bergman's films in the 1950s, dies at 87
- Micah Richards signs new contract, commits to Man City until 2013
- Former UN chief hopes for political settlement in Kenya next week
- US dollar down against most currencies in European trading, gold higher
- Blatter wants clubs to release players over the age of 23 for Beijing Olympics
- London's FTSE-100 index closes up 59.9 points at 5,784
- Britain's Brown says Britain must have skills drive to meet challenge of world rivals
- Wall Street fluctuates as investors digest earnings data amid recession fears
- Agnes Szavay upsets Daniela Hantuchova in straight sets to reach semifinals in Paris
- Davis Cup: Davydenko, Youzhny give Russia 2-0 lead over ailing Serbia
- Conference of world's top security officials focusing on Afghanistan, missile defense
- French court places trader in Societe General scandal behind bars
- US Treasurys recover from rout as investors focus on economy; 2-year yield under 2 percent
- Venezuela oil minister denies US$12 billion frozen in Exxon Mobil court orders
- Davis Cup: Roddick beats Melzer to give defending champion United States 1-0 lead over Austria
- Presidents of Brazil and France to discuss hostages held by Colombian rebels
- New WTO drafts show little progress toward a global trade pact
- Small chain of US groceries dropping cigarettes
- Despite a poor record, Ireland could test France's new-look squad in Six Nations
- Illness forces Faith Hill to withdraw from MusiCares tribute to Aretha Franklin
- Argentina leads Britain 2-0 in Davis Cup tie after Nalbandian, Calleri wins
- New Delhi seeks extradition of Indian suspected of illegal transplants arrested in Nepal
- Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent reports 4Q loss, scraps 2007 dividend
- Crime writer Patricia Cornwell gives $1 million for CSI academy
- Thomas Morgenstern wins 10th ski jumping World Cup meet this season
- Ciba fourth-quarter net profit flat
- Tsonga, Gasquet win to gives France 2-0 lead over Romania in Davis Cup
- Bush rallies conservative wing to unite behind Republican nominee, does not mention McCain
- Kenya's government lifts ban on public rallies
- Bill Clinton says he's learned he can promote, but not defend, Hillary's candidacy
- McCain declines to says who he might pick to run with him as vice-president
- Former UN chief hopes for political settlement in Kenya next week
- Fans unite against Premier League overseas games, FIFA investigates
- Wheat futures soar to record for third day on dwindling US inventory
- Dutch Cabinet says it wants to ban burqas in schools and government offices
- Cyprus president would reject revived U.N. reunification plan
- Oil futures add to gains on supply concerns
- IOC says Beijing right choice to host 2008 Games
- Canada's jobless rate in January eases back to 33-year low of 5.8 percent
- Manchester prepares for emotional derby match amid Munich memorials
- New federal rules issued to improve US coal mine rescues
- French president lays out plan to heal inequalities
- Euroskeptic incumbent, pro-euro challenger battle in Czech presidential vote
- Davis Cup: Israel, Sweden level at 1-1 after opening singles
- Venezuela oil minister dismisses Exxon Mobil court orders as 'judicial terrorism'
- Lee gives South Korea Davis Cup split with Germany in opening singles
- Bush tours tornado-damaged region,Tennessee community worries about looters, missing
- French court places trader in Societe General scandal behind bars
- Spanish judge bars two Basque pro-independence parties from running in election
- Davis Cup: Czech Republic leads Belgium 2-0 with straight set wins in singles
- Sebastien Loeb drops out of Swedish Rally after mishap; Latvala has big lead
- Serbian president calls for urgent negotiations on Kosovo
- A Delta-Northwest deal is expected to trigger others as players vie to keep heavyweight status
- Serbian government minister says Kosovo will declare independence Feb. 17
- Simon Cowell showing some sweetness _ but not too much _ in `Idol' auditions
- Davis Cup: Roddick overcomes poor court to help give United States 2-0 lead over Austria
- Dancing robots and more: Kennedy Center holds Japanese festival
- Column: Investors urged to be wary of risks as credit rating agencies come under scrutiny
- Conference of world's top security officials focusing on Afghanistan, missile defense
- Clinton spokesman: MSNBC anchor's comment on Chelsea could imperil debate
- Fear and apathy undermining parliament campaigns in Pakistan's troubled frontier region
- Small plane crashes in western Oregon; 3 dead
- 'Project Runway' contestants bring feathers, ruffles, emotion to the real runway
- Oil futures add to gains on supply concerns
- Davis Cup: Roddick, Blake give United States 2-0 lead over Austria
- Elegant meets casual at NY Fashion Week: Ralph Lauren goes hunter-chic
- Dollar lost some ground a day after interest rate decisions in Britain and Europe
- Canadian government asks Parliament to extend Afghan mission to 2011
- McCain declines to says who he might pick to run with him as vice-president
- Merger discussions between Champ Car, IRL stumble over date of Japan race
- US Treasurys stage a rebound on worries about weakness overseas an in bank loan market
- Wheat futures soar to record for third day on dwindling US inventory
- Spanish judge bars two Basque pro-independence parties from running in election
- Mexican President Calderon making first U.S. visit in thick of U.S. campaigns
- Not just their parents' campaign: Young American children are liking this presidential race
- Just a little off the bottom: Georgians eyeing scarce water want a slice of Tennessee
- Euroskeptic incumbent, pro-euro challenger battle in Czech presidential vote
- Column: Investors urged to be wary of risks as credit rating agencies come under scrutiny
- Brazil's Palmeiras signs World Cup veteran Denilson
- After 60 years, Polaroid quits instant film business
- Bush rallies conservative wing to unite behind Republican nominee, does not mention McCain
- Dell to stop selling most AMD-based machines on Web site
- Head of PACE observer mission sees problems in Russian presidential election run-up
- Fenin scores again as Eintracht Frankfurt wins third straight
- Dealer says Chrysler plans to significantly reduce its products, dealerships in US
- US candidate McCain, Republican front-runner, suggests `new global order' for democracies
- US regulators warn of deaths in children treated with Botox
- Clinton pokes fun at past fashion choices in latest Us Weekly
- US auto dealers prepare for rough times, hope for industry rebound
- No shirt, no pants; Virgin Islands officer chases men in his underwear
- Chakvetadze, Bartoli, Dementieva, Szavay advance to semifinals in Paris
- Wall Street closes mixed, giving up gains as anxieties about bond insurers, economy take over
- Marc Anthony to sing in Puerto Rico, rush back to New York
- University of Wisconsin's research funding and patent arm sues Intel over processor technology
- Republican activist, former staffer in U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, bashes US diplomats in Iraq
- Representatives: Amy Winehouse has received visa, will not be going to Grammy Awards
- Venezuela oil minister dismisses Exxon Mobil court orders as 'judicial terrorism'
- Davis Cup: Almagro routs late substitute Silva to give Spain 1-0 lead over Peru
- Christine Ebersole stars in a concert version of `Applause'
- Michigan sues Tyco over losses in pension funds
- US vice president sides with Congress over Bush administration in landmark gun rights case
- McCain wins backing of Fred Thompson as he courts conservatives
- Elegant meets casual at NY Fashion Week: Ralph Lauren goes hunter-chic
- Fear and apathy undermining parliament campaigns in Pakistan's troubled frontier region
- Candidate McCain doubts NKorea's nuclear commitment, says US watching China's military buildup
- Benazir Bhutto's party rejects British finding on cause of her death
- Former UN chief hopes for political settlement in Kenya next week
- McNulty chips in for eagle, share of Allianz Championship lead
- Conference of world's top security officials focusing on Afghanistan, missile defense
- 14 killed in Indian Kashmir avalanches, hundreds forced to flee villages
- 14 killed in Indian Kashmir avalanches, hundreds forced to flee villages
- Serbian government minister says Kosovo will declare independence Feb. 17
- Euroskeptic incumbent, pro-euro challenger battle in Czech presidential vote
- England wins toss, bats in first one-dayer
- India seeks extradition from Nepal of doctor suspected of illegal organ transplants
- French court places trader in Societe General scandal behind bars
- Belize's opposition party wins landslide in congressional elections
- Coroner: Former U.S. figure skating champion Bowman died of accidental overdose
- In secular Turkey, parliament to vote to lift ban on Islamic head scarves in universities
- Herron takes 1-shot lead in wide-open Pebble Beach tournament
- Yahoo board reportedly meets by phone to plan first response to Microsoft bid
- IRB Sevens World Series returns to San Diego for a second run
- Conference of world's top security officials focusing on Afghanistan, missile defense
- Clinton and Obama appeal to women as they seek support in Saturday contests
- Report: Physio claims to have injected wife of star pitcher with HGH
- Report: Prank caller dogs Hillary's widow with late night heavy breathing in New Zealand
- Strike could see last chapter as writers eye possible deal
- Former MLB clubhouse attendant at center of doping scandal gets probation
- Arab League chief fails to break Lebanese presidential election deadlock
- Davis Cup: Roddick overcomes poor court to help give United States 2-0 lead over Austria
- Davis Cup: Horna withdraws with injury, Spain routs Peru 2-0
- Celebs at Fashion Week: Whooping kudos for a model's broken heel; Gwyneth next to adopt?
- Judge tosses US university's $30M proposal to share art with Wal-Mart heiress' museum
- CONMEBOL fines, sanctions Cerro Porteno for Libertadores crowd trouble
- Ferguson angry over lack of consultations for Premier League's global plan
- 2 delegates separate Democratic candidates in Super Tuesday contests
- Clinton and Obama appeal to women as they seek support in Saturday contests
- Herron takes 1-shot lead in wide-open Pebble Beach tournament
- Father says Heath Ledger's funeral to be held in Australian hometown Saturday
- G-7 finance chiefs in Tokyo for talks on global market turmoil; hopes slim for policy remedies
- New Zealand, Argentina to meet in Olympic qualifying final
- Doctors use Wii games for rehab therapy after strokes, surgery, even combat injuries
- Tenants in famous NYC building sue neighbor, saying her smoking makes building stink
- Elegant meets casual at NY Fashion Week: Marc Jacobs ends 8 days of previews
- Carter scores first 2 NHL goals, Ducks beat Devils
- No reprieve for Malaysia's rodents in Year of the Rat
- Los Angeles court commissioner gives Britney Spears' father power to fire her manager
- Coroner rules actor Brad Renfro died of accidental overdose of heroin and morphine
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Venezuela oil minister dismisses Exxon Mobil court orders as 'judicial terrorism'
- US Trademark office: International Falls, Minnesota, is 'Icebox of the Nation'
- England all out for 130 in first one-dayer
- Garnett-less Celtics edge Timberwolves 88-86
- Bush budget plan seeks no extra money for fixing US immigration backlogs
- Mariners sign Erik Bedard, trade 5 prospects to rebuilding Orioles
- Analysis: McCain struggles to keep it simple as he faces ramped-up campaign
- Gasol and Bryant combine for 66 points as Lakers down Magic
- Guatemala's coach Hernan Gomez quits after string of losses
- Welsh-born man who hid dead wife's body for 23 years convicted of Australian murder
- "Ratatouille" cleans plate with 10 'Annie' Awards for animation
- Clinton and Obama appeal to women as they seek support in Saturday contests
- Bogart's confidante, reputed mistress dies in New Orleans
- Celtics beat Timberwolves on the buzzer
- Ryan Carter scores first NHL goals as Ducks hold on to beat Devils
- Nabokov's brilliant saves lead Sharks over Blue Jackets
- Singapore zoo's celebrity orangutan Ah Meng dies
- Singapore zoo's celebrity orangutan Ah Meng dies
- Karrie Webb in share of lead at Australian Ladies Masters
- New Zealand beats England by 6 wickets in first one-dayer
- Man who hid his dead wife's body in Australian backyard for 23 years convicted of murder
- Turkey's prime minister says fight against Kurdish rebels will go on "until we win."
- In secular Turkey, parliament to vote to lift ban on Islamic head scarves in universities
- Australia's comeback doubles win clinches Davis Cup tie victory over Taiwan
- Benazir Bhutto's husband takes to the campaign trail for first rally since her death
- Benazir Bhutto's husband takes to the campaign trail for first rally since her death
- US Treasury chief urges resolute action to calm markets
- Thousands mourn slain opposition lawmaker in western Kenya
- Euroskeptic incumbent, pro-euro challenger battle in Czech presidential vote
- In secular Turkey, parliament to vote to lift ban on Islamic head scarves in universities
- Clinton and Obama appeal to women as they seek support in Saturday contests
- Reinfried Herbst of Austria ahead after first run of slalom; Miller fails to finish
- Reports: Levante players hand club ultimatum over unpaid wages
- Family, celebrities gather for Heath Ledger's memorial service in Australian hometown
- Philippine president calls for 'credible' probe into civilian deaths during military raid
- Tokyo says Russian bomber briefly violated Japanese airspace
- Canadian receives NATO honor on behalf of all alliance soldiers
- Report: Former IRA driver worked as a spy for Britain's MI5
- US ambassador says it's now or never for India-US nuclear deal
- Lindsey Vonn wins World Cup downhill
- Long-sundered painting by French master rejoined in New York
- Teenager Radwanska and veteran Craybas to meet in Pattaya final
- Serbian minister says government to protect Serbs in Kosovo after independence
- Tens of thousands gather as Bhutto's husband holds first election rally since her death
- Tens of thousands gather as Bhutto's husband holds first election rally since her death
- Mob beats political leader to death in western India
- Mob beats political leader to death in western India
- Turkish lawmakers vote to lift ban on Islamic head scarves at universities
- Police clash with protesting Pakistani lawyers after court boycott announcement
- Arab League chief fails to break Lebanese impasse; election postponed for 14th time
- Turkey's prime minister says fight against Kurdish rebels will go on "until we win."
- Alleged ringleader of kidney transplant ring sent back to India
- Police clash with protesting Pakistani lawyers after court boycott announcement
- Former IRA driver allegedly worked as a spy for Britain's MI5
- Report: Police secretly bugging lawyer-inmate meetings at UK prisons
- Blast reported at election rally in northwest Pakistan, several wounded
- Indian social activist Baba Amte, champion of the disabled, dies
- Reinfried Herbst wins World Cup slalom; Miller fails to finish
- Turkish lawmakers lift ban on Islamic head scarves at universities
- Talks collapse in Tim Burton's legal fight with ex-girlfriend; judge to hear case
- Bomb kills 1, wounds more than 20 at election rally in northwest Pakistan
- Thousands mourn slain opposition lawmaker in western Kenya
- Romania loses a dozen property restitution lawsuits in European human rights court
- Vonn ties American downhill record with 9th discipline victory of her career
- Suicide bomber kills 14 at election rally in northwest Pakistan
- Berlusconi opens Italy campaign, lashing out at communists, promising to complete reforms
- Jacquelin leads after third round of Indian Masters
- Davis Cup: Israel leads Sweden 2-1 after Ram and Erlich win doubles
- Patti Smith rejects punk-rocker label
- Police clash with protesting Pakistani lawyers after court boycott announcement
- Japan's ancient sport of sumo to stage tour of Mongolia
- Suicide bomber kills at least 18, wounds 25 at election rally in northwest Pakistan
- Davis Cup: Djokovic and Zimonjic win doubles to narrow Russia's lead to 2-1
- Myanmar junta schedules constitutional referendum for 2008, election for 2010
- 3 more bluetongue cases found in British livestock
- Societe Generale employee released without charge after questioning about accused trader
- Spain's Prime Minister calls for end of separatist violence at a Basque rally
- Aston Villa rallies to beat troubled Newcastle 4-1 and move up to fifth in Premier League
- US military chief says terror threat rising in Pakistan
- Gordon Brown says fans should decide if Premier League goes global
- Andrea Henkel wins women's opener
- Davis Cup: Djokovic and Zimonjic win doubles to narrow Russia's lead to 2-1
- Davis Cup: Bryan brothers win doubles against Austria to give United States quarterfinal spot
- Germans win doubles to take 2-1 Davis Cup lead against South Korea
- Czech parliaments fails to elect new president
- Turkmen government ends subsidized domestic gas prices
- Clinton and Obama appeal to women as they seek support in Saturday contests
- 100,000 attend Bhutto party rally, as bomb kills 18 in Pakistan's northwest
- India suspends university sports body for allowing doping offenders to compete
- Ukrainian energy official accuses Moscow of political pressure in gas dispute
- Madrid defender Metzelder faces foot operation and could be out for season
- Bauer and Kuitunen win classic style World Cup races
- Suicide bomber kills 20, wounds 45 at election rally in northwest Pakistan
- Clinton and Obama appeal to women as they seek support in Saturday contests
- Kenyan opposition leaders calls for president to step down at funeral for slain lawmaker
- Myanmar junta schedules constitutional referendum for 2008, election for 2010
- Taichung Traditional Park: the True Spirit of Chinese New Year
- Animals for the New Year at Taipei Municipal Zoo
- Szavay outlasts fourth-seeded Dementieva to reach final in Paris
- Everton beats Reading 1-0 to strengthen hold on fourth place, Villa routs Newcastle 4-1
- Economic stimulus package is given high marks as the right medicine for ailing U.S. economy
- France beating Romania 3-0 in Davis Cup
- Egypt court upholds right of converted Muslims to return to Christianity
- Rangers beats Falkirk 2-0 for eighth consecutive Scottish league win
- Turkey's prime minister says fight against Kurdish rebels will go on 'until we win'
- Davis Cup: France takes 3-0 lead over Romania to secure quarterfinal spot
- Jari-Matti Latvala retains lead in Swedish Rally
- Reinfried Herbst wins World Cup slalom; Miller fails to finish
- Williams scores contentious try to help Wales beat Scotland stay unbeaten in Six Nations
- Everton beats Reading 1-0 to strengthen hold on fourth place, Villa routs Newcastle 4-1
- Davis Cup: Czech Republic advances with 3-0 lead over Belgium
- Otto Pfister seeks first title as Cameroon meets Egypt in African Cup of Nations final
- Clerc scores three tries to give France narrow 26-21 win over Ireland, Wales beats Scotland
- Argentina leads Britain 3-0 to advance to Davis Cup quarterfinals
- United States successful in first round of Davis Cup title defense
- Chakvetadze rallies to beat Bartoli, faces Szavay in Paris final
- Turkey's prime minister says fight against Kurdish rebels will go on 'until we win'
- Van Deutekom leads speedskating world allround
- Otto Pfister seeks first title as Cameroon meets Egypt in African Cup of Nations final
- Workers end strike over wages at Mexico's largest lead mine
- Russia routs Finland 5-0 to win Euro Tour event in Sweden
- Report: Yahoo board plans to turn down Microsoft bid
- Myanmar junta schedules constitutional referendum for May, election for 2010
- Cameroon brimming with confidence ahead of African Cup final against Egypt
- Attempt to hijack beer truck ends up drenching west London street in booze
- Ghana beats Ivory Coast 4-2 to grab third place at African Cup of Nations
- France holds off Ireland to win 26-21 to move closer to Six Nations title defense
- Prince Alwaleed bin Talal presents US$180,000 gift to victorious Egyptian soccer team
- Kenyan opposition leader demands president resign, dropping conciliatory stance
- Atalanta scores in 90th minute for Atalanta to draw 2-2 with Fiorentina in Serie A
- Szavay outlasts fourth-seeded Dementieva to reach final in Paris
- France holds off Ireland to win 26-21 to move closer to Six Nations title defense
- Panathinaikos beats visiting Veria 1-0 to extend lead in Greek league
- Almost 2 decades after war, Ortega's return has ex-Contras seeking new presence in Nicaragua
- Lange wins World Cup bobsledding title despite ninth-place finish in final race
- Hamburg, Bayer Leverkusen fail to advance Bundesliga title chances with 1-1 draw
- NASCAR warns Stewart, Busch to avoid another confrontation
- Memory of slain Redskins safety Sean Taylor looms at Pro Bowl
- Venezuela's Chavez says 'first steps' taken to release rebel-held hostages
- Argentina leads Britain 3-0 to advance to Davis Cup quarterfinals
- Otto Pfister seeks first title as Cameroon meets Egypt in African Cup of Nations final
- Friend of Puerto Rico reggaeton artist bites autograph-seeker, police say
- John Legend, Lil' Mama, Corinne Bailey Rae honor Aretha Franklin with musical tribute
- Jamaican officials consider legalizing abortion
- Franco's late strike gives Villarreal 1-0 win over Murcia in Spanish league
- Pentagon chief says Russians remain interested in settling missile defense spat
- Anna Chakvetadze vs Agnes Szavay for final of Paris Indoors
- Trade could make for happier summers for Bryant, Gasol
- Roma defeats Reggina 2-0; Atalanta, Fiorentina draw 0-0 in Serie A
- Malkin's three-point game leads Penguins past Kings 4-2
- Lyon routs Sochaux 4-1 to keep four-point lead in French league
- Steve Valiquette makes 31 saves in Rangers' 2-0 victory over Flyers
- Lange wins World Cup bobsledding title despite ninth-place finish in final race
- Pate takes lead in bid for second straight Champions Tour win
- Jordin Sparks finds time to perform with Grammy nominee while selecting Grammy outfit
- Timbaland delivers a tirade against party co-sponsor People magazine at pre-Grammy bash
- Clinton says she, not Obama, is best positioned to win against McCain
- Turco's star still rising as he racks up wins in chunks for Dallas after career bloomed late
- Venezuela's Chavez denies plans to finance leftist party in El Salvador
- Striking Hollywood writers get first look at proposed deal that could save Oscars, TV shows
- Xavi's equalizer gives FC Barcelona 1-1 draw with Sevilla in Spanish league
- Steve Valiquette makes 31 saves in Rangers' 2-0 victory over Flyers
- Fans buy nearly 6,000 bags of seeds to protest cancellation of TV sci-fi show `The 4400'
- Obama, Clinton fight for delegates in 3 states in landmark struggle for Democratic nomination
- Motown founder Berry Gordy says ailing industry needs to focus on good songs
- 6N: Clerc hat trick helps France edge Ireland, Wales beats Scotland
- Yahoo board plans to turn down Microsoft's unsolicited $44.6B bid
- Suicide bomber kills at least 25 at election rally in northwest Pakistan
- After weeks of violence, many wonder if Kenya's success was merely an illusion
- Myanmar junta schedules constitutional referendum for May, election for 2010
- Ukraine's Podkopayeva, three others enter International Gymnastics Hall of Fame
- Turkish lawmakers lift ban on Islamic head scarves at universities
- 'Atonement' leads the field as stars gather for British Academy Awards
- Germans, Turks to hold memorial service honoring 9 Turkish victims of blaze
- G-7 says nations will work to steady global markets
- Kenyan opposition leader demands president resign, dropping conciliatory stance
- Thailand to review decision to break drug patents
- Myanmar junta schedules constitutional referendum for May, election for 2010
- Recovering from wife's scare, things looking up for Dudley Hart at Pebble Beach
- Chrysler's vice chairman expects no further job cuts amid restructuring
- GM chief urges dealers to oppose states' greenhouse gas limits
- Doctors use Wii games for rehab therapy after strokes, surgery, even combat injuries
- Alleged ringleader of kidney transplant ring sent back to India
- Davis Cup: Horna makes surprise return but Spain routs Peru 3-0
- Australian expats carving out a life thousands of miles from their rugged homeland
- Top US military commander says terror threat rising in Pakistan
- Deep under a Jerusalem neighborhood, politics and archaeology collide
- Immigration a hot topic in Maryland's 1st District primaries
- Recovering from wife's scare, things looking up for Dudley Hart at Pebble Beach
- Jim Zorn hired as Washington Redskins coach
- Obama, Clinton fight for delegates in weekend contests while Huckabee gets a win over McCain
- Mickelson makes an 11 and leaves early at Pebble Beach
- Electricity, fuel become key weapon in Hamas-Israel standoff
- No blows likely over Kosovo split, but chill between Russia and West seen deepening
- United States successful in first round of Davis Cup title defense
- Argentina arrests 2 retired military officers for 1972 massacre of leftist guerrillas
- Steve Valiquette makes 31 saves in Rangers' 2-0 victory over Flyers
- China returns to communist-style controls to cool inflation in market economy
- Australia wins toss, bats against India
- Obama wins Louisiana, Nebraska and Washington state
- Argentina arrests 2 retired military officers for 1972 massacre of leftist guerrillas
- Obama easily wins Nebraska, battles Clinton for delegates; Huckabee beats McCain in Kansas
- New Zealand beats Argentina to qualify for Beijing Olympics
- Earnhardt scores first win with new team in Budweiser Shootout
- `Juno,' `No Country for Old Men' take top honors at Writers Guild of America Awards
- SKorean president-elect names university professor as top security adviser
- South Korea's Lee wins men's short-track 1,500 at World Cup meet
- NZ, Samoa, Argentina, England unbeaten after day 1 at US Sevens
- Hip-hop luminaries painted as royalty in new Detroit exhibition
- Clemens' lawyer says he has proof pitcher wasn't at Canseco's 1998 party
- West has 33 points, 10 rebounds, as Hornets defeat Grizzlies
- Steve Valiquette makes 31 saves in Rangers' 2-0 victory over Flyers
- Zhitnik scores in overtime to give Thrashers 2-1 win over Lightning
- Former Khmer Rouge foreign minister discharged from hospital, back in detention cell
- Joy transformed to sorrow after bride dies during first dance in Florida
- England's Lisa Hall wins Australian Ladies Masters after Shin Hyun-ju misses putt
- Pakistani rights group calls British investigation of Bhutto's death inadequate
- Rangers shut out Flyers to continue dominance in Philadelphia
- Kenyan opposition leader demands president resign, dropping conciliatory stance
- Striking Hollywood writers appear supportive of proposed deal
- Concert stampede in Indonesian city kills 10, injures dozens, police say
- Undermanned Hornets down Grizzlies to move atop Southwest Division
- Edgar Sosa retains light flyweight world title with points win over Jesus Iribe
- Obara leads Seibu to All-Japan Championship hockey title
- Poll: Bin Laden popularity fading in Pakistan
- Punk rock concert stampede in Indonesian city kills 10, injures dozens, police say
- Kenyans dominate men's and women's cross country event in Japan
- Japan finance minister urges China to cooperate in tainted dumplings probe
- Mongolian Asashoryu wins one-day sumo meet
- Malaysia's leader keeps nation in suspense over election date
- Hollywood writers indicate support for proposed deal with studios that could end strike
- Catholic bishops back two officials who exposed alleged Philippine corruption
- Hundreds mourn victims of suicide attack during campaign rally in northwest Pakistan
- Radwanska saves match point before beating Craybas in Pattaya final
- Iran replaces Tehran University chancellor after student protests
- Central Coast beats Newcastle, advance to grand final
- Soboleva sets world indoor record in 1,500; Regional team sets mark in 4x800
- Australia, India, Thailand and Japan win in Asian Davis Cup ties
- Unheralded former caddie Shiv Chowrasia clinches Indian Masters
- Fischbacher, Suter share victory in windy super-G
- Ailing Djokovic retires after third set, giving Russia win over Serbia in Davis Cup
- Austrian skier Holaus injures head in super-G crash
- British athletes must agree to avoid protests or gestures at Beijing Olympics in revised contract
- Davis Cup: Koubek gives Austria 1st point against United States after Mike Bryan retires
- Spanish riot police stop street protest in support of Basque separatist parties
- Andrea Henkel wins pursuit event for second straight gold
- Davis Cup: Darcis beats Dlouhy to give Belgium first point
- Center-left's Veltroni starts campaign, urges Italians to take risks and not fear future
- Ronning and Majdic win cross-country World Cup ski sprint events
- Ailing Djokovic retires after third set, giving Russia win over Serbia in Davis Cup
- Myanmar junta's scheduling of election, constitutional referendum fails to mollify critics
- Obama sweeps primary contests; Huckabee embarrasses McCain
- Fans observe minute's silence for Munich victims at Manchester derby
- Bjorndalen takes pursuit for eighth-career gold; Henkel wins women's event
- Vonn heads home for mini vacation with share of overall World Cup lead
- Nobel Prize winner Lessing says Obama would be killed if elected: report
- Dwain Chambers could be on his way to world indoors after win
- Latvala wins Swedish Rally, becomes youngest winner of world championship race
- Ukraine ready to settle gas debt if intermediaries removed from gas trade with Russia
- Poll puts Bhutto party in the lead before violence-plagued Pakistan election
- McCain forces Obama, Clinton to recalibrate campaigns
- Top pro-government politician says his group is ready for war if opposition wants it
- Davis Cup: United States starts title defense with 4-1 win over Austria
- Spanish riot police stop street protest in support of Basque separatist parties
- Davis Cup: Kohlschreiber wins his 3rd match to lead Germany into quarterfinals
- Reports: Iraqi FM says cooperation with Iran, Syria has improved
- Davis Cup: France beats Romania 5-0 and has quarterfinal spot
- Manchester City beats crosstown rival United 2-1 amid Munich memorials
- Ailing Djokovic retires after third set, giving Russia win over Serbia in Davis Cup
- Hsieh vows to be 'moral' president
- Ma denies coopting DPP supporters
- Chakvetadze beats Szavay to win Open Gaz de France
- Kallur breaks women's indoor 60-meter hurdles world record
- Ailing Djokovic retires after third set, giving Russia win over Serbia in Davis Cup
- Wireless industry sets future agenda at world's largest communications conference
- Bjorkman gives Sweden 3-2 win over Israel 3-2 in David Cup match
- England holds on to beat Italy 23-19 in Six Nations
- Russia, Germany, Sweden advance to Davis Cup quarterfinals
- Ship carrying 27,000 tons of scrap sinks off Spanish port
- Paloschi scores in Serie A debut as AC Milan beats Siena 1-0
- Manchester City beats crosstown rival United 2-1 amid Munich memorials
- Argentina beats Britain 4-1 in first round of Davis Cup
- Sinama-Pongolle gives lowly Recreativo 2-1 victory at Espanyol in Spanish league
- Dwain Chambers could be on his way to world indoors after win
- Ajax loses to Roda JC 2-1 to drop 9 points behind league leader PSV
- Chakvetadze beats Szavay to win Open Gaz de France
- Russia loses last game to Czechs; Finland nips Sweden for 2nd place in LG Hockey Games
- An absent but televised Amy Winehouse may be the key Grammy moment as awards doled out
- Diego helps visiting Bremen hang on for 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich
- Chelsea misses chance to close on leaders with 0-0 draw against Liverpool
- Jessica Alba dazzles self-professed nerds as academy hands out science and tech Oscars
- McConaughey, Hudson find $22 million in `Gold' with treasure romance
- An absent but televised Amy Winehouse may be the key Grammy moment as awards doled out
- Wintry weather greets Maine Democrats heading to caucus sites
- Sarkozy: 'France has returned to Europe' by adopting simplified EU treaty
- Olympiakos beats Panionios 4-0, climbs to 2nd place in Greek league
- Huckabee claims momentum; looks to Virginia, Maryland primaries on Tuesday
- Chavez says Colombian paramilitary fighters arming Venezuelan thugs in plot
- Former Dutch lawmaker Hirsi Ali seeks French nationality
- Kallur breaks women's indoor 60-meter hurdles world record at Karlsruhe
- McCain may have to work harder to convince conservatives, Bush says
- Gates says Iraqi political leaders showing signs of progress toward reconciliation
- Most people in poll believe U.S. is now in the grips of a recession
- Aboutreika scores to give Egypt 1-0 win over Cameroon for sixth African Cup title
- Sarkozy's son splits with French leader's own anointed candidate in mayoral race
- Radwanska saves match point before beating Craybas in Pattaya final
- Kramer, Van Deutekom win speedskating allround gold at worlds
- Australian prime minister says apology to Aborigines will remove 'blight on nation's soul'
- Davis Cup: Robredo wins first reverse singles as Spain routs Peru 4-0
- Writers guild leaders to ask members for full contract vote, quick end to 3-month walkout
- Green's overtime goal, Kolzig's 31 saves give Capitals 3-2 win over Rangers
- Egyptians pour into the streets to celebrate 6th African Cup title win
- Scott Hoch finishes strong, wins his second Champions Tour golf title
- Chavez threatens to cut off oil sales to US, calls Exxon Mobil 'outlaws'
- Unique _ and confusing _ qualifying format for Daytona 500.
- Paloschi scores in Serie A debut as AC Milan beats Siena 1-0
- Leader Real Madrid crushes Valladolid 7-0 to extend lead in Spanish league
- Johnson wins second Daytona 500 pole as Hendrick team rolls on
- Alicia Keys, Foo Fighters among performers at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy bash
- Scott Hoch finishes strong, wins his second Champions Tour golf title
- Sony Ericsson to deliver handsets using Microsoft's operating system
- Clinton looks to stem Obama's momentum in Maine, Huckabee embarrasses McCain
- Malkin's four-point game leads Penguins to 4-3 victory over Flyers
- Venezuela's Chavez threatens to cut off oil sales to US, calls Exxon Mobil 'outlaws'
- Pistons' Rasheed Wallace replaces injured Kevin Garnett on NBA All-Star team
- Most people in poll believe U.S. is now in the grips of a recession
- Davis Cup: Almagro wins second reverse singles as Spain routs Peru 5-0
- Marseille upsets Nice 2-0 in French league
- Obama ties Clinton to divisive past
- Obama takes early but slight lead in Maine Democratic caucuses
- Johnson wins second Daytona 500 pole as Hendrick team rolls on
- Democrats in US Virgin Islands will send 6 Obama delegates to national convention
- Clinton campaign manager Patti Solis Doyle is out, replaced by longtime aide Maggie Williams
- Pumas ends losing streak, beat Monterrey in Mexican Clausura
- Obama defeats Clinton in Maine Democratic caucuses
- Obama says "Yes, We Can!" but among Hispanic voters, a different question: Can he?
- Lowery wins for the first time in 8 years, with help from Singh
- Clinton campaign manager Patti Solis Doyle is out, replaced by longtime aide Maggie Williams
- River Plate beats Gimnasia de Jujuy 2-0 as Argentina first-division season opens
- 'It's quite intimidating': 1st-time Zorn takes Redskins reins
- Chinese government says snow-ravaged areas are slowly recovering
- Myanmar junta's election plan, constitutional referendum meets with skepticism
- Sao Paulo beats Santos 3-2 in state championship game
- Barack Obama beats former Presidents Clinton and Carter for spoken word Grammy
- Obama wins Democratic caucus in US Virgin Islands
- Rufus enjoying a dog's life as Westminster champion, could a beagle be next?
- Omischl, Cooper win World Cup aerials at 2010 Olympic venue
- Striking Hollywood writers to vote on contract, could return to work by Wednesday
- Owens and Peterson score 2 TDs apiece in NFC's 42-30 Pro Bowl win
- Bluetooth chips to piggyback on Wi-Fi for fast transfer of photos and video
- Clinton campaign manager, replaced by longtime aide, after string of Obama victories
- Auto dealers' economist predicts 2008 US sales drop, late rebound
- Lowery wins for the first time in 8 years, with help from Singh
- Man United a shadow of the "Busby Babes" on Munich anniversary
- Bryant gets 33 and Lakers beat Heat 104-94 in the NBA
- Music stars pay their respect to the Grammys, leaving their wild clothes at home
- Sabres win over Panthers overshadowed by Richard Zednik neck injury
- Kanye West and an absent Amy Winehouse grab 4 Grammys each
- Collision clears way for Apolo Anton Ohno in 1,000
- Oil prices rise above US$92 a barrel after Venezuela threatens to cut off oil sales to US
- Roy Scheider, best known for role in blockbuster movie 'Jaws,' dies in Ark. at 75
- Steve Kearney appointed Kiwis coach
- From 5,000 miles away, Amy Winehouse grabs 5 Grammys; Kanye West takes 4
- Panthers' Zednik stable after cut along neck by teammate's skate
- NZ wins US Sevens, opens up 32-point lead in standings
- Deans unveils Williams, Foley as his Wallaby assistant coaches
- Voice of East Timor's independence movement shot by rebel soldiers
- Chavez warns Parmalat, Nestle that milk plants could be seized
- Taiwan's Cloud Gate Dance Theater rehearsal studio destroyed in fire
- Australia's central bank says interest rates may need to be raised further to curb inflation
- Hong Kong stock index falls after Lunar New Year holidays, tracking Wall Street losses
- Carmelo Anthony scores 27 points, Allen Iverson 25 in Denver's 113-83 rout of Cavaliers
- Roy Scheider, best known for role in blockbuster movie 'Jaws,' dies in at 75
- Author Salman Rushdie says no more autobiographical characters
- Before the short list comes the long list of potential running mates for White House hopefuls
- US defense secretary Gates says Iraq security still tenuous despite declines in violence
- Sabres win over Panthers overshadowed by Richard Zednik neck injury
- Shock and awe as Herbie Hancock _ not Kanye West or Amy Winehouse _ wins best-album Grammy
- Taiwan's Cloud Gate Dance Theater rehearsal studio destroyed in fire
- McNamee lawyer predicts criminal investigation of Clemens
- Australia's Woodside buys Shell oil assets in North West Shelf project for nearly $400 million
- Ramos-Horta wounded in attack on East Timor's leadership
- Report: China fund preparing to allocate US$30 billion to foreign investment managers
- Australia to send more troops to East Timor after assassination attempts
- US ski areas, other businesses cope with new limits on seasonal workers from abroad
- Analysis: NYC Mayor Bloomberg has always kept his cards close to the vest
- South Korean president accepts resignation of spy chief
- Clinton replaces campaign manager with longtime aide after Obama's weekend wins
- Pakistani lawyers begin strike to pressure Musharraf to reinstate judges he sacked
- SocGen launches heavily discounted capital hike
- India's benchmark stock index tumbles more than 5 percent in midday trading
- Thousands attend Maharishi's funeral in India
- Malaysia launches big-budget development projects before elections
- Defense secretary says U.S. may need to pause in drawdown of troops from Iraq
- Oil prices fall after spiking on Venezuela threats to cut off oil sales to US
- Kenyan politicians resume talks as country hopes for quick deal
- Spanish police arrest 13 members of outlawed Basque party
- Ahead of key US economic report, euro edges higher against euro
- East Timor's Ramos Horta admitted in a coma to Australian hospital
- China calls for using the Olympics to give Mandarin a global boost
- Philippine officials confront key corruption witness in Senate hearing
- India's benchmark stock index tumbles 3.3 percent
- Truck maker Volvo names Mikael Bratt new financial chief
- Ramos-Horta wounded in attack on East Timor's leadership
- Obama wins Maine to complete weekend sweep, Huckabee challenges McCain win in Washington state
- Fritz Schur proposed new board chairman of airline operator SAS
- Hong Kong pop star Gillian Chung says she was 'naive and silly' in racy photos scandal
- UK trade deficit declines slightly to 4.7 billion pounds in December
- Paul McCartney-Heather Mills divorce case returns to court
- Hong Kong stock index sinks 3.6 percent as trading resumes after Lunar New Year holidays
- SocGen seeks to raise $8 billion in heavily discounted capital hike
- South Korean president accepts resignation of spy chief
- India's benchmark stock index drops 4.8 percent
- Asian markets fall in reopening after holidays; Hang Seng drops 3.6 percent
- Coventry fires Iain Dowie after league slump
- Amy Winehouse grabs 5 Grammys, but loses album of the year to Herbie Hancock in a shock
- Oil prices volatile after spiking on Venezuela threats to cut off oil sales to US
- India's Reliance Power makes dismal trading debut after record IPO; falls 17 percent
- Candidate, 7 supporters killed in suicide attack in North Waziristan
- Roy Scheider, who starred in 'The French Connection' 'All That Jazz' and 'Jaws,' dies at 75
- Groups that led Myanmar's pro-democracy protests denounce junta's polling plans
- UK producer price data points up continuing inflationary pressure
- Israel to allow same-sex couples to adopt
- Sarkozy's spokesman pulls out of French mayoral race after president's son snubs him
- Indian software industry forecast to grow 33 percent; Europe to offset any US slowdown
- London's FTSE 100 index down 29.60 points at 5,754.4
- Olmert ally appears to scale back expectations for reaching peace deal in 2008
- UK producer price data points up continuing inflationary pressure
- German cartel office raids chocolate manufacturers amid suspicion of price-fixing
- Australia to send more troops to East Timor after assassination attempts
- Bush to give Congress fresh economic assessment
- Bulgaria to consolidate state energy companies
- Hundreds of Aborigines converge on Australia's capital ahead of new parliament convening
- Guyana beats Bermuda by 9 wickets to take last quarterfinal spot in Stanford Twenty20
- Senior Taliban figure critically wounded in Pakistan, army says
- Hasbro profit climbs 24 pct in 4th-qtr on strong sales gain
- Kenyan politicians resume talks as country hopes for quick deal
- Amy Winehouse, in absentia, was still the star of Grammys
- East Timor's president in critical condition after attack on tiny nation's leaders
- Former Lyn director pleads not guilty of fraud in contract dispute over Chelsea star Mikel
- Clinton tries to stop Obama momentum ahead of three Tuesday primaries
- IKB bank shares plunge on reports of worse damage from subprime crisis than thought
- Nokia opens factory in Romania after employees in Germany express anger
- Indian actor Sanjay Dutt weds Manyata, companion of 2 years, in Hindu ceremony in Mumbai
- US stocks head for largely flat open after down week; concerns about consumers remain
- Chavez warns Parmalat, Nestle that milk plants could be seized
- FLAG Telecom: repairs complete on both cuts in undersea Internet cables around Mideast
- Sweden's Saab gets US$308 million order for fighter jets to Thailand
- Oil prices volatile after spiking on Venezuela threats to cut off oil sales to US
- British Olympic chiefs have no desire to gag athletes in Beijing
- Starbucks ditches T-Mobile, will offer free, paid Wi-Fi with AT&T
- Netflix to offer high-definition DVDs only in Sony's Blu-ray format
- Senior Taliban figure critically wounded in Pakistan, army says
- German cartel office raids chocolate manufacturers amid suspicion of price-fixing
- EU telecoms chief gives companies July 1 deadline to cut wireless Internet fees
- SocGen seeks to raise nearly $8 billion in heavily discounted capital hike
- Wall Street trades mixed after last week's losses; concerns about consumers remain
- Germany and Spain to play Davis Cup quarterfinal match in Bremen
- Dow Jones drops Honeywell, Altria from industrial average; to add Chevron, Bank of America
- Anti-government protesters in Belgrade demand signing of deal with EU
- Kanye West, Aretha Franklin hold court at parties after the Grammy awards
- Kenyan politicians resume talks as country hopes for quick deal
- Some women in Turkey wear Islamic head scarves to class, even before ban is formally lifted
- Egyptian appeals court drops prison sentence against Al-Jazeera journalist
- Ford announces strong sales numbers in Europe; gains across the board
- Clinton tries to stop Obama momentum ahead of three Tuesday primaries
- Wall Street falls after last week's losses; AIG filing rekindles concerns about mortgage debt
- Castro denies McCain's claims that Cubans tortured American prisoners in Vietnam
- Analysts seeing a grimmer outlook for US tech spending than originally forecast
- Following African terrorism fears, 2009 Dakar Rally moves to South America
- Toymaker Hasbro profit climbs 24 pct in 4th-qtr on strong sales gain
- After Australian Open loss, Henin hoping to recover at Diamond Games
- Merkel says immigrants need to come to terms with German way of life
- Federal Communications Commission approves T-Mobile's $2.4 billion buyout of SumCom
- Chavez warns Parmalat, Nestle that milk plants could be seized
- Apparel maker Kellwood accepts $542M takeover offer from private investment group Sun Capital
- The Maharishi, meditation master to the West, cremated in India
- Yahoo board formally rebuffs Microsoft's $44.6 billion takeover bid
- Nortel and Motorola said planning combination in wireless network equipment
- Scott Hoch wins second Champions Tour golf title
- Russia marches on as Djokovic retires
- Clark insists Aussies are still the best after taunts
- England holds on to beat Italy in Six Nations championship
- Egypt captures sixth African Cup title
- Williams named assistant coach
- Slovakian star Zednik suffers skate gash
- Bryant scores 33 to spoil Marion's debut with Heat
- Manchester City upset United with victory at Old Trafford
- Far Eastern features an ideal Valentine's Day
- French airport reports delays due to strike
- Australian central bank warns of possible rate hikes
- Hyundai Heavy declines 5.5% in South Korea
- Greenback firmer against yen in thin Asian trade
- Latin American nations brace for crisis
- Venezuelan chief threatens to seize foreign milk plants
- Charging passengers for 2nd bag may become a trend
- Weak dollar seen hurting migrant workers in U.S.
- English supermarkets face climax of competition probe
- David Jones first-half profit rises as much as 25 percent
- Food price problems continue to worry China's leadership
- Venezuela's Chavez threatens cutting off oil sales to the U.S.
- G-7 targets causes of market crises
- Yahoo might reject Microsoft bid, insider source says
- Long holiday seen ideal for plastic surgeries in Seoul
- Some breast cancer Web sites inaccurate, research suggests
- British lovers choose Paris as city most likely to cause them to argue
- Starlet admits being 'naive,' apologizes for nude photos
- British academy names 'Atonement' best picture
- Obama beats Clinton in music award contest
- Many of the artists looked better than they sounded
- Winehouse comes close to a sweep at Grammys
- Conservative Iran offers aid for operations to change sex
- Man achieves American dream with US$25
- Harsh winter claims lives, victims' limbs in Kabul
- Rights group slams Cambodia for evictions of poor
- Protests for farm privatization in China expected to spread
- Obama sweeps weekend state primaries
- Pakistani lawyers begin strike in effort to pressure Musharraf
- U.S. should back democratic values
- China blocks import of Japanese textbooks over Senkaku maps
- Spot at Grammy awards gives zydeco music spark of renewal
- Local display panel industry seen outperforming South Korea
- Museum project set to promote local, community culture
- Taiwanese-Americans urge U.S. to back island's U.N. referendum
- Presidential candidates agree to take part in debates on TV
- Investment policy may not hurt firms, new research shows
- MRT test ride in Kaohsiung draws over 350,000 passengers
- Actor kills motorcyclist in drunk driving accident
- Nearly 700 Chinese tourists make quick visit to Taipei
- Japanese police arrest U.S. Marine for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl
- East Timor rebels shoot president in coup attempt
- Cloud Gate rehearsal studio destroyed in fire
- Climate warming threatens Antarctic king penguins
- TAIEX sheds 120.69 points after Lunar New Year holidays
- More job opportunities than applicants in 2007: government statistics
- Lawmakers urged to pass bill to downsize government
- People urged to cast ballot in U.N. referendums
- London's FTSE-100 index down 76.3 points at 5707.7
- SocGen seeks to raise nearly $8 billion in heavily discounted capital hike
- Oil prices spike higher after Venezuelan president threatens to cut off oil to US
- Uruguay's president replaces 6 Cabinet ministers
- US government opens investigation into GM SUV fires
- Germany posts record trade surplus in 2007
- Agent: Panthers' Zednik had lifesaving surgery after severing carotid artery
- Former Milosevic's secret service chief returns to UN war crimes tribunal detention
- Russia's university suspended over fire safety, opposition suspects political reasons
- Amy Winehouse grabs 5 Grammys, but loses album of the year to Herbie Hancock in a shocker
- Wall Street is mixed; Hasbro's earnings are pleasing, but AIG filing raises mortgage worries
- ATP will award rankings points for players competing at Beijing Olympics
- Keegan turns Newcastle into relegation form team
- Paul McCartney-Heather Mills divorce case returns to court
- Johnnie To sets out to capture Hong Kong's flavor in new film 'Sparrow'
- Threat of gas cutoff, NATO tensions cloud Ukrainian leader's visit to Moscow
- Davis Cup: April quarterfinals put Russia's and Argentina's impressive home records on line
- Following African terrorism fears, 2009 Dakar Rally moves to South America
- Bush to give Congress fresh economic assessment
- 50 chickens found running through Philadelphia high school
- Researchers discover dinky flying dinosaur fossil in China
- Lee Miller exhibit mixes modeling, war photography
- Ford recalling 180,000 vehicles over door handles and fuel hoses
- Red Wings put D Niklas Kronwall on injured reserve
- Wheat futures to record high amid tightening global supply; Platinum hits record
- Bush acknowledges US economic uncertainty band urges Congress to do more to help
- Agent: Panthers' Zednik had lifesaving surgery after severing carotid artery
- Anti-government protesters in Belgrade demand signing of deal with EU
- Automaker Volkswagen ups voting stake in Sweden's Scania to just shy of 38 percent
- Hedge fund increases stake in New York Times Co. to 10 percent, meets with management
- Ireland expected to name former Italy manager as national team coach
- Hometown of former U.S. President Rutherford B. Hayes celebrates with beard-growing contest
- Tom Lantos, only Holocaust survivor in US Congress, has died after bout with cancer
- Where the US candidates stand on the death penalty
- Finnish biathlete Kaisa Varis given lifetime ban for EPO use
- Web convergence gains pace as Microsoft buys Danger and Nokia announces two new services
- Election candidate injured, 4 supporters killed in Pakistan suicide attack
- Starbucks ditches T-Mobile, will offer free and paid Wi-Fi with AT&T
- Your Majesty Sarkozy? Critics say French president has whims fit for a king
- Nortel and Motorola said to be planning combination in wireless network equipment
- Lawsuit against doctors in John Ritter's death goes to trial
- Hungary's parliament approves disputed law on health reforms
- Sybille Bammer upset at Diamond Games; Justine Henin has first-round bye
- Brett Wetterich shoulder injury moves Pat Perez up Match Play list, avoiding Tiger
- Uruguayan navy ship poised to take Venezuelan scientific expedition to Antarctica
- Rwandan, Saudi officials to attend U.N. Alliance of Civilizations conference at Florida State
- US doctors told to use alternatives to Baxter's heparin after reports of allergic reactions
- US drug agency tells doctors to use alternatives to Baxter's heparin after allergic reactions
- Delta Air Lines flight attendants make another effort to unionize
- Oil prices spike higher after Venezuelan president threatens to cut off oil to US
- Dow Jones industrial average adds Chevron, Bank of America, plans to drop Honeywell, Altria
- UN chief urges Myanmar's military to hold substantive talks with pro-democracy opposition
- Dollar slips against most major currencies ahead of economic reports in Europe
- US store chain Trader Joe's barring some Chinese imports
- Kyle MacLachlan and his wife are expecting their first child, publicist says
- Microsoft targets youths with buyout of mobile startup Danger
- Wall Street ends modestly higher in jumpy trade; rate-sensitive sectors perform well
- Siegfried & Roy to make one-night comeback for fundraiser
- Analysts say latest threat by Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez running on empty
- US drug agency tells doctors to use alternatives to Baxter's heparin after allergic reactions
- Microsoft will move forward with offer despite Yahoo rejection
- Trial begins in suit by John Ritter's relatives against doctors they say made misdiagnosis
- Yahoo's rebuff of Microsoft's multibillion-dollar bid leaves investors guessing
- Sex offender in US wins $10 million in state lottery, could mean trouble with state officials
- Clemente says he has reached agreement to manage Iranian national team
- A compelling battle between Phil Mickelson and Vijay Singh for No. 2
- Wheat futures leap to new record amid tightening global supply; Platinum hits fresh high
- BlackBerry service out in North America; AT&T says all carriers affected
- Actress Sienna Miller tells a court she felt 'hunted' by frenzied paparazzi
- East Timor's president in hospital after rebel attack
- Prosecutors in Gen Re-AIG trial say execs knew financial statements were being manipulated
- Upset of Loit marks start of WTA Tour's first foray into Chile
- Dolly Parton postpones 13-show tour for new CD, `Backwoods Barbie,' due to back problem
- EBay further slices rates for some merchants in response to anger at fee changes
- `Fool's Gold' nets $21.6 million in weekend box-office treasure
- Clinton tries to stop Obama momentum ahead of three Tuesday primaries
- Eighth-seeded Mathieu advances to second round of Open 13
- UN calls for calm after `brutal and unspeakable attack' on East Timor president
- Michael Jackson thanks fans for making `Thriller' a success, says he'll make new music again
- Arsenal beats Blackburn 2-0 to extend Premier League lead to five points
- UN chief and US president to discuss counterterrorism, Darfur, Iraq and other issues on Friday
- Report says older population to grow faster in United States than total of working-age adults
- France skirts euro nation row on Sarkozy's slower moves to cut debt
- Surge can claim some success, but Iran remains the great unknown
- Exotic "super fruit" juice spawns $1B nutrition business for one company; experts doubtful
- Will proposed federal rule changes threaten business at US cruise ports?
- `Grace' examines the struggle between faith and reason
- Former industrial US Rust Belt cities fight glut of abandoned houses
- Netflix to exclusively offer high-def DVDs in Sony Blu-ray format
- Through its soldiers, `Sand' looks at the American involvement in Iraq
- TI, others show off Google operating system in prototype devices
- Toyota's Lentz: Industry's good times 'are temporarily on hiatus'
- Consumer Reports: Movie shows Miley Cyrus, dad without seat belts
- Yahoo's rebuff of Microsoft's multibillion-dollar bid leaves investors guessing
- Struggling Nuremberg fires coach Meyer
- New survey by US group shows support for Musharraf falling sharply
- Starbucks drops T-Mobile, will offer free & paid Wi-Fi with AT&T
- Ahmadinejad marks Islamic revolution anniversary vowing never to give up nuclear program
- Amy Winehouse's mother says her daughter is on the road to recovery
- Omnifone announces first handset with unlimited free music downloads
- New Zealand wins toss, bowls in second one-dayer against England
- Rap artist The Game pleads no contest to gun charge in Los Angeles
- The Maharishi, meditation master to the West, cremated in India
- US announces friendlies against Poland, Spain
- Las Vegas lounge rocker Freddie Bell, who inspired Elvis to cover 'Hound Dog,' dies at 76
- Sri Lanka wins toss, sends India in to bat
- Huckabee shows no signs of dropping challenge to McCain, despite daunting odds
- Beijing Olympic organizers say athletes to follow IOC's rules after free speech scandal
- Starbucks drops T-Mobile, will offer free & paid Wi-Fi with AT&T
- Panthers Zednik stable after carotid artery cut by teammates' skate
- South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding gets order from Oman for 5 oil tankers
- Mexican president decries anti-immigrant perceptions in US, says migrants help economy
- Japan economy minister warns Japan's economy may slow down because of US slump
- Pettitte, Knoblauch, Radomski dropped from Wednesday's Clemens hearing
- Modano's 523rd career goal lifts Stars past Coyotes, 2-1
- U.S. agency seeks public comment on company's plan to import Italian nuclear waste
- Court documents show Britney Spears' father sought to fire her manager for sending her car
- Gustavo Kuerten begins farewell tour with a doubles loss
- Australian business confidence plunges to near record lows amid worry over global volatility
- BlackBerry service out intermittently for about 3 hours across North America
- Lenders offer broader mortgage plan, extends to borrowers of all loans, not just subprime
- Web security report says known vulnerabilities fall because criminals pay to hide them
- Aboriginal ceremony held in Australia's Parliament
- Clinton tries to stop Obama momentum in three Tuesday primaries
- Producer: Hollywood film 'Shanghai' denied approval to shoot in China
- USOC plans no additional free-speech measures in Beijing
- Defending champion Malisse, 2nd-seeded Haas upset at Delray Beach
- Estate of J.R.R. Tolkien suing studio behind 'Rings' trilogy
- Bought for a record $16 million, The Green Monkey is retired with 0-3 record
- England all out for 158 in rain-shortened second one-dayer
- Thailand's "ugly duckling" government appoints wayward sons of politicians to ministry jobs
- Bryant, Gasol lead Lakers to win over Charlotte
- `Shrek' will open Dec. 14 on Broadway after Seattle tryout
- Dollar little changed in Asia amid wait for fresh news on US economy
- New Zealand outlines steps to offset greenhouse gas production
- Indian auto maker Mahindra & Mahindra to assemble pickup trucks in United States
- Pakistan searches for ambassador to Afghanistan, feared abducted in tribal region
- Credit Suisse says Q4 net profit down 72 percent to $1.2 billion
- Beijing Olympic organizers say athletes should follow IOC rules after free speech dispute
- Malaysia's 2007 export growth slower than expected at 2.7 percent, likely to pick up in 2008
- Report: Samsung not interested in buying Motorola's mobile unit
- Report: Singapore retailer pulls 'Jesus' cosmetics from shelves following complaints
- Japanese stocks end flat as gains in blue chips offsets drop in insurance companies
- Ryder comes up trumps as NZ beats England
- In eastern Germany, hundreds of steel workers stage walkouts seeking wage increase
- North Korea balks at using South Korea's national flag, anthem at World Cup qualifier
- Finnish telecom Elisa sees drop in 4Q profit, increase in sales
- Flat panel manufacturer LG.Philips LCD to change name to LG Display
- Sanofi-Aventis posts 31 percent rise in net profit, helped by Plavix sales
- British author McEwan says he's happy with the film adaptation of his novel 'Atonement'
- Sweden's Securitas says net loss narrowed in 4Q, sales rose
- Asian Tour amends money rules to reward highest achievers
- Scottish & Newcastle to close English brewery that employs 360 workers
- Euro drifts lower against US dollar
- Myanmar demonstrators urge military junta to allow democracy
- China targets Web sites, Internet cafes in crackdown on overly violent online games
- Credit Suisse says Q4 net profit fell 72 percent to US$1.2 billion
- Australian PGA sending in trainers for the Chinese trainers
- Australian Parliament to apologize for 'indignity and degradation' of Aborigines
- Party official: Sarkozy's son will not run in suburban Paris mayoral race
- Hong Kong stock index rebounds 1.4 percent on gains in energy, property firms
- Plans to upgrade hospital in New York City finds critics fearful of latest rebuilding wave
- EU weighs impact of financial turmoil, slower growth
- German investor confidence improves but sentiment still wary
- Report: Indonesia threatens to end Newmont mining contract in dispute over divestment
- East Timor declares emergency, troops arrive following president attack
- Not a toy: Fire officials seek ban on lighters that look like skateboards, phones and animals
- Nokia adds Google to its Nokia Search application
- New Thai government considers self-rule for insurgency-plagued south
- Scottish & Newcastle to close English brewery that employs 360 workers
- Iran coach Clemente says sole focus is on soccer, not politics
- US dollar mostly higher, gold mixed in European morning trading
- Malaysia reviews proposed biofuel policy amid rising palm oil prices
- Sweden's Securitas says net loss narrowed in 4Q, sales rose
- Austrian skier Maria Holaus out for rest of World Cup season with knee injuries
- Britain's foreign secretary believes worries over Iraq must not halt push for democracy
- Books about Lee, Douglass announced as winners of Lincoln Prize for Civil War scholarship
- Indian shares end flat; bank gains offset by losses in Tata Consultancy, automakers
- Oil prices fall after another big gain on supply worries
- German investor confidence improves but sentiment still wary
- Valentino Rossi pays euro19 million (US$27.6 million) to settle tax dispute
- Israeli court rejects request for tax exemption on overseas bribes
- Yellow taxi cab driver plays cupid to lonely heart New Yorkers this Valentine's Day
- Thailand's 'ugly duckling' government gives ministry jobs to wayward sons of politicians
- Greeks race to replant burnt Ancient Olympia ahead of Beijing flame ceremony
- GM offering buyouts to 74,000 hourly workers, following cuts at Ford and Chrysler
- Japan's Bridgestone to end marine hose business; improper payments to middlemen
- Pakistani troops deployed ahead of elections as violence flares
- Britain's foreign secretary believes worries over Iraq must not halt push for democracy
- London's FTSE 100 index up 72.1 points at 5,779.8
- Euro unchanged against US dollar, pound edges higher
- GM posts record US automotive loss of $38.7B for 2007, offers buyouts to 74,000 US workers
- GM offering buyouts to 74K hourly workers, following similar approaches at Ford and Chrysler
- Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra to assemble pickup trucks in United States
- Human rights watchdog: Islamophobia on the rise in Holland, Muslims stigmatized, attacked
- Pakistani troops deployed ahead of elections as violence flares
- Zimbabwe ruling party expels former loyalist Makoni ahead of polls bid against Mugabe
- Influential Philippine business group urges officials to resign over corruption scandal
- Schering-Plough reports $3.4B fourth-quarter loss on purchase of Organon BioSciences
- Arsenal makes big move in Premier League title race but must visit biggest rivals
- Germans to stick with Olympic Charter, no extra restrictions for Beijing Games
- Gas prices push UK inflation up to 2.2 percent
- Asian markets rise in post-holiday trade; investors still worry about subprime loan crisis
- Former tennis star Ilie Nastase resigns as head of the Romanian Tennis Federation
- Australia to apologize for 'indignity and degradation' of Aborigines
- GM posts record US automotive loss of $38.7B for 2007
- Six Nations Wales rests halfbacks among six changes to play Italy
- EU antitrust regulators raid Intel and computer resellers
- Myanmar demonstrators urge military junta to allow democracy
- US stocks head for higher open after GM announces buyout, Buffett offers to aid bond insurers
- Warren Buffett offers to reinsure $800B in municipal bonds to help Ambac, MBIA and others
- Oil prices fall after another big gain on supply worries
- Monsanto increases 2008 earnings outlook, citing strong demand for herbicides
- General Motors posts record US automotive loss of $38.7B for 2007
- Molson Coors net income rises in 4th quarter on tax benefit, benefit of weak dollar
- Swedish government demands more data about Baltic Sea gas pipeline
- Kuwaiti man denies he threatened lawmaker who proposed bill for university coeducation
- Pink tanker car gives Ukrainian villagers their own church
- Russian rights watchdog blames authorities in Ingushetia region for surge in violence
- Screenwriter sues Mel Gibson over payments for `The Passion of the Christ' script
- GM offering buyouts to 74,000 hourly workers following similar moves at Ford and Chrysler
- Obama looks to sweep Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C. primaries
- Ramos continues hunt for third straight UEFA Cup title when Tottenham plays Slavia Prague
- Justine Henin finds her confidence intact despite Grand Slam loss in Australia
- Germany wins mixed relay at biathlon World Championships
- 3 spectators thrown out at the Diamond Games for betting online from stands
- Appeals court upholds Ronald Isley's 37-month prison sentence for tax evasion
- Kenyan politicians discuss power-sharing to end postelection violence
- BlackBerry service outage frustrates users once again; company says cause under investigation
- Police arrest 22 in Ontario in child porn bust
- Fed auctions another $30 billion to combat severe credit crisis
- Billionaire investor Warren Buffett offers to reinsure $800 billion in municipal bonds
- Sprinter Dwain Chambers on UK team for Indoor Worlds after returning from drug ban
- All flights to and from Greek airports to be canceled due to 24-hour strike
- Obama looks to sweep Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C. primaries
- Venezuela's oil minister says 'we're ready' to cut off oil to US if necessary
- Knapp rallies to beat Shvedova in three sets to reach Diamond Games quarterfinals
- Molson Coors 4Q net income rises on tax benefit, currency effect
- Beijing says athletes are to follow IOC rules after free speech scandal
- Newcastle likened to regulation form team
- Arsenal extends lead in league
- Mickelson, Singh battle for No. 2
- Hot Hughes plays tricks on Magic
- A year after a violent uprising,tourists find a more colorful Oaxaca
- Tokyo's platinum futures gain after report on output decline
- Taiex closes down 120.69 points
- Major currencies stable after G-7 meeting; all eyes on today's key U.S. data
- Asia will not tip into recession, says Lee Kuan Yew
- Dow, Nasdaq end higher; retail sector performs well
- Yahoo takeover defense may fail to repel hostile bid by Microsoft
- In Brief
- BlackBerry service down across North America
- Disney case puts PRC supply chain problems in focus
- U.S. lenders offer broader mortgage plan
- U.S. slump seen affecting Taiwan export growth
- Taiwan's energy use climbed 4.4% in 2007, report shows
- More opportunities than job seekers in 2007, data reveals
- Conran shows designs in silk and cashmere
- Illegal downloaders in UK reportedly to face Web ban
- Grammy wins by Winehouse send 'bad message,' Cole says
- 'Thriller' reissued on 25th anniversary
- Singapore store pulls 'Jesus' cosmetics, report says
- Tolkien estate sues film studio over profit share
- New movie preserves old Hong Kong
- Beagle tops hound group at Westminster
- No feat too minor for Malaysia's record breakers
- Tribal fighting frightens 'mixed' couples in Kenya
- Ukrainian leader to fly to Moscow amid gas row
- Suspects arrested for plotting murder against cartoonist
- Obama seen having narrow lead over McCain in election matchup
- Man burned down Seoul gate over land dispute, police say
- Election politics preventing progress in relations with Iran
- Hsieh's U.N. plan merits review
- Fukuda denounces rape case, calling it 'unforgivable'
- Officials seek death penalty against conspirators of 9-11