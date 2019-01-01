英文新聞列表 English News List
- Lions appoint Wales trio for South Africa tour
- BofA, Merrill unveil management team
- IMF says Pakistan asks for help
- IMF says Pakistan asks for help
- US stocks fall as investors watch earnings
- Fed to bump up interest rate on bank reserves
- Milan move: So long U.S for Posh 'n Becks?
- Greek lawmakers to vote on investigating scandal
- Asian Champions League Glance
- Popular Inc posts 3Q loss of $668.5 million
- France to roll out bank loans by end of week
- Brazil banks allowed to buy other institutions
- European airlines: slowdown is reducing passengers
- Police detain former Poland coach Wojcik
- Argentine stocks fall on pension nationalization
- WTA-Generali Ladies Results
- Weak US earnings spark worries of global recession
- Leibovitz revisits photo shoot with British queen
- Report: New holders of Mazda shares mostly decided
- Report: New holders of Mazda shares mostly decided
- Fed to bump up interest rate on bank reserves
- Republicans spent donations on Palin's look
- Brazil banks allowed to buy other institutions
- Lyon Grand Prix Results
- Adelaide advances to Asian Champions League final
- Adelaide advances to Asian Champions League final
- NY woman has 73 arrests since 1971
- Panel calls for vaccine for adult smokers
- Man admits making Molotov cocktails for convention
- Oil down on big jumps in US crude, gasoline stocks
- Gamba reaches ACL final with 3-1 win over Urawa
- Gamba reaches ACL final with 3-1 win over Urawa
- Ex-Spain leader blasts warriors of global warming
- Argentine stocks fall on pension nationalization
- ATP-St. Petersburg Open Results
- Radwanska reaches quarterfinals in Linz
- Owner said to weigh selling Chrysler in pieces
- US: incontinence surgery linked to complications
- IMF says Pakistan has asked for help
- British pound slumps
- Palin tells kids the vice president 'runs' Senate
- Italian cyclist Bossoni banned for 2 years
- Austrian Airlines' fate unclear amid speculation
- Evans left in the lurch by Kohl's positive test
- NTSB: Tire rims from SC Learjet scarred runway
- ATP-Swiss Indoors Results
- World markets sharply lower
- India's TCS says quarterly profits rose 1.17 pct
- India's TCS says quarterly profits rose 1.17 pct
- Kidney retains O'Driscoll as Ireland captain
- World leaders to meet on economy in Washington
- Ex-Spain leader blasts warriors of global warming
- 2009 Tour to climax on Mont Ventoux
- Bavarian minister quits over BayernLB losses
- Murray advances at St. Petersburg Open
- FDA lifts Boston Scientific's product approval ban
- Ahlmann disqualified from Olympics in drug case
- Swedish health agency blasted for HIV stance
- Merckx convinced Armstrong won't race Tour
- NTSB: Tire rims from SC Learjet scarred runway
- Reports of serious drug reactions in US hit record
- Miss Teen Louisiana arrested, loses crown
- US to improve air passenger prescreening in 2009
- Large OPEC oil production cut looms
- US dollar mostly higher, gold down
- Swiss bobsled pilot Galliker guilty of doping
- European Parliament approves Ashton as trade chief
- Oil falls below $68 on US recession fears
- Weak US earnings stoke recession fears
- Agricultural agency to promote natural cleaning agent
- Taiwan majority supports planned visit by China's top negotiator: survey
- Unemployment among Taiwan indigenous people rising: official
- China repatriates 13 criminal offenders, illegal migrants to Taiwan
- Chinese tourism operators cancel Taiwan trip due to Zhang incident
- Taiwan to invest NT$3.7 billion in bid to raise employment rate
- Taiwan DPP calls for participation in Saturday's mass protest rally
- Caesar Park Hotel Kenting invites you to mark Halloween
- Northwest Airlines excels in the latest DOT Rankings
- 142 contestants take part in German Lieder competition
- Sheraton offers Thanksgiving meats in baskets for take out
- Lotus Garden introduces special
- Lakeshore Hsinchu launches South American Food Fest
- Rotary president attends Taipei meet
- Britney Spears granted mistrial
- Lohan sued over wild ride
- Zac Efron: goofball turned global teen idol
- Weird dino helps explain birds
- And now, a new use for sticky tape ... X-rays
- Wanted: mate for India's only lonely gorilla
- Seoul invests in bike paths to combat global warming
- India, Philippines authors head Man Asian book prize shortlist
- Virgin's Branson sets sail
- Fey glues ears down, Palin splurges funds on clothes
- Classy Bayern beats Fiorentina
- Arsenal seals crushing 5-2 win at Fenerbahce
- Resurgent Juventus defeats Real Madrid 2-1
- Llorente hat-trick helps Villarreal to 6-3 win
- Goals galore as Champions League equals record
- China dismisses speculation over Yao Ming 'retirement'
- Desperate Ducks beat Maple Leafs in shootout
- Federer squeezes past inspired underdog
- Wales joins Scotland and Ireland as a British golf destination
- Taiwan share prices close down 1.62 percent
- Crude oil price falls
- Euro, British pound pummelled by recession fears
- U.S. stocks tumble on dour company outlooks
- UBS, Merrill said to ask senior bankers in Asia to fly economy
- Philippines plans 'massive' retraining as U.S. economy slows
- Wal-Mart toughens standards for Chinese suppliers
- Hong Kong firms close doors
- Samsung withdraws offer to buy SanDisk
- Citic Pacific under investigation after currency loss: commission
- Yahoo sees profit drop, targets job cuts
- Thai crisis plan wants Asia to pool US$350b
- Japan to finance railway project in India
- China could learn lesson from U.S. woes: Paulson
- Argentina to take over pension funds
- Abu Abdullah keeps up his 'jihad' on Iraq's U.S. 'occupier'
- South Koreans remember Aso family's wartime past
- New identities offered for honor violence victims, says UK police
- U.N. urges China to revamp food safety after milk crisis
- War erodes respect for press freedoms: media group
- Rest of world prefers Obama over McCain: poll
- World Series teaches more than election debates
- KMT's anti-Chen drive risks Taiwan economy
- Canadians seek government torture apology
- Tokyo leader Ishihara berates countries on climate change
- Thai protesters close smaller site, refuse to leave PM offices
- India launches first moon mission
- Beef, potato and salt contribute to 'Tastes of America'
- Author David Parrish coming to empower creative people to develop their future
- Oil-covered male dancers go through 'Pilgrims' Dream'
- British trainer to help start new businesses
- Education UK Autumn Exhibition 2008 starts
- International travel fair kicks off in Taiwan
- Taiwan DOH will take action to narrow health insurance deficit
- Tsai challenges Ma to explain his stance on Taiwan's status
- Taiwan KMT puts melamine compensation bill on hold
- China envoy leaves Taiwan a day early
- Aid pours in for Georgia at donors' conference
- Beijing official will still visit Taiwan despite scuffle: Liu
- Taiwan military grounds all aircraft for three days
- French TV archive releases McCain POW video
- McCain hits Obama on tax plan
- AP presidential poll: All even in the homestretch
- Obama brushes aside GOP criticism of his tax plans
- Palin says she considers herself intellectual
- Canadian dollar tumbles below US80 cents
- AP-GfK poll: Presidential race tightens
- Party spent $150,000 in donations on Palin's look
- Miss Teen Louisiana loses her crown after arrest
- Republicans spent $150,000 on Palin's look
- Iran: Obama seems more rational than McCain
- `Anti-American' comment yields anti-candidate cash
- US airstrike kills 9 Afghan soldiers at checkpoint
- Amazon.com profit soars but outlook and stock down
- Media challenges judge over OJ jury secrecy
- Scientists find 26 genes promoting lung cancer
- Judge says NYC council term-limit vote can proceed
- Polls: Obama edges McCain in key states
- AP-GFK poll shows McCain, Obama in virtual tie
- Shop, baby, shop? Party spent $150K on Palin clothes
- French court recognizes Taiwan cross-strait lawsuit
- China has no right to demand Taiwan to discipline its official: DPP Chair
- Wu Ching-mao says Taiwan ex-president’s son involved in money laundering
- Taiwan Gov't is to blame for the brawl in Tainan: Taiwan DPP Chair
- Government should support small & medium enterprises:consultant firm
- Labor council to offer more temporary jobs to the unemployed
- SEF deputy chief in China to fix agenda for new round of talks
- Taipei to host largest travel fair in Asia
- President hopes for enhanced Taiwan-France relations
- Foreign affairs minister departs for two west African countries
- Taiwan stocks drop 132 points following US market downfall
- An international conference on abolishing death penalty will take place in Taiwan
- Taiwan ranked 36, China 167 in Press Freedom Index
- Taiwan’s income subsidy excludes the poorest group
- Record number of Japan local governors visit Taiwan
- Ridership on Kaohsiung MRT down on first of regular fares
- GOP says Obama 'soft on crime'
- Taiwan's national hit film "Cape No. 7" pirate arrested
- Taiwan PCC only contracts out 30% bids of all domestic demand expansion projects
- Anti-China protester asks for party discipline claims ARATS official "enemy"
- China's top negotiator with Taiwan may visit Taiwan Nov. 3: MAC
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Prices lower on Taipei futures market
- Shares plunge on Taipei bourse
- National industrial federation promises 5,000 jobs
- Cabinet to expand National Development Fund to stabilize economy
- ROC wants to join international wetlands convention: President Ma
- Offender asks DPP to punish him for harassing Chinese official
- Taiwan says it respects French court's ruling on Tahiti land dispute
- Czech government survives no-confidence motion
- US credit raters get grilled in Congress
- Greek lawmakers to vote on investigating scandal
- Britain ponders wider scope for stem cell research
- GOP spent $150,000 in donations on Palin's look
- US senator's corruption case in hands of jurors
- Kevin Spacey opens Old Vic season with new US play
- Babelgum launches online music video award
- Weak US earnings stoke recession fears
- GM weighing sale of parts unit ACDelco
- Mexican central bank auctions off $400 million
- Miss Teen Louisiana arrested, loses crown
- Petrobras: Pace of investments to slow
- Beckham close to joining AC Milan on loan
- Loew to summon Ballack to crisis meeting
- World leaders to meet on economy in Washington
- World markets slump on earnings fears
- Kevin Spacey opens Old Vic season with new US play
- Donors boost Georgia with US$4.5 billion
- India's Wipro says quarterly profit rose 1 pct
- Stocks fall as investors weigh corporate forecasts
- US senator's corruption case in hands of jurors
- Italy's Finmeccanica completes DRS buy
- India's TCS says quarterly profits rose 1.17 pct
- Dollar surges vs Canadian dollar, euro, pound
- Russian stocks retreat as oil prices fall again
- Banco Itau to sponsor Brazil until 2014
- Former IOC member Ram Ruhee dies at 81
- Indian outsourcing giants miss profit expectations
- Rugby World Cup hosts could make US$3.4 billion
- Peru: Lawsuit filed against 14 in oil scandal
- Kevin Spacey opens Old Vic season with new US play
- World markets slump on earnings fears
- Weak US earnings stoke recession fears
- How the poll was conducted
- Dubai radio fires host for mocking God
- Injury-hit Marcos Baghdatis loses at Swiss Indoors
- KHL takes measures in wake of Cherepanov death
- Petrobras: Pace of investments to slow
- US credit raters get grilled in Congress
- Portsmouth makes players take English lessons
- Chicago first stop on IOC tour next April
- Rapper settles New York visitation issue
- Air Force delays $15B rescue helicopter program
- Investors cling tightly to their T-bills
- A look at financial developments around the world
- SanDisk hits 5-year low after Samsung drops bid
- Argentine stocks sink on pension nationalization
- Milan move: So long U.S for Posh 'n Becks?
- Cuomo: AIG will freeze some pay to former execs
- Mont Ventoux awaits Armstrong for 2009 Tour
- Owner said to weigh selling Chrysler in pieces
- WTA-Generali Ladies Results
- Dubai radio fires host for mocking God
- Benneteau upsets Robredo at Lyon Grand Prix
- UCI insists it will oversee testing at 2009 Tour
- Plans to revitalize St. Louis Arch site move ahead
- Oil falls below $67 on US recession fears
- Mexican 3rd division team expelled for drug links
- Shooter Jennings revives father's old recordings
- Pakistani lawmakers want security strategy review
- Latin America stocks dip on Argentine pension plan
- Air Force delays $15B rescue helicopter program
- Thai PM forced to flee raucous protesters
- Thai PM forced to flee raucous protesters
- Britain's Brown boldly says the "R-word"
- Macedonia to change presidential election rules
- German Football Results
- 'Spamalot' and 'Hairspray' set January closings
- IndyCar drivers get chance to work with new teams
- IndyCar drivers get chance to work with new teams
- McCain hits Obama on tax plan
- Canadians head to London to try and save F1 race
- Dubai radio fires host for mocking God
- Vickers docked points, Hamlin fined $100,000
- 26 African countries to set up trading bloc
- Fulham chairman questioned over sexual assault
- Beckham close to joining AC Milan on loan
- Recession fears, weak earnings stoke stock selling
- ATP-Swiss Indoors Results
- Favre denies giving Lions info to use vs. Packers
- WTA-Fortis Championships Results
- Stocks fall as investors weigh corporate forecasts
- Brisbane back home for NFL game in London
- Cuban diplomat: US embargo is akin to genocide
- Eintracht Frankfurt gets 1st win of the season
- AP-GfK poll: Presidential race tightens
- Party spent $150,000 in donations on Palin's look
- Britain widens scope for stem cell research
- Brazil halts stock trading; Ibovespa falls 10 pct
- Scranton woman who swore at toilet settles lawsuit
- Oil falls below $67 on US recession fears
- French TV archive releases McCain POW video
- Britain widens scope for stem cell research
- Beckham close to joining AC Milan on loan
- Injury-hit Marcos Baghdatis loses at Swiss Indoors
- Gold down
- Weak US earnings stoke stock selling
- US wind energy adds 1,400 MW of capacity
- Latin America stocks dip on Argentine pension plan
- British prime minister: recession likely in UK
- AIG will freeze some pay to former execs
- KHL takes measures in wake of Cherepanov death
- Stocks tumble on worries about earnings forecasts
- Mexican peso, stock market drop
- China warns EU over nominee for rights prize
- Investors cling to T-bills as stocks drop
- Guns N' Roses to finally release `Democracy' album
- Stocks tumble on worries about earnings forecasts
- Sarkozy meets families of Red Brigades victims
- Chambers full of remorse as he eyes return
- WTA-Generali Ladies Results
- Dollar surges vs Canadian dollar, euro, pound
- Britain widens scope for stem cell research
- Experts: SC Learjet pilots should have taken off
- Chakvetadze loses at Fortis Championships
- Al Pacino opens Rome Film Fest
- Reports of serious drug reactions hit US record
- Greek lawmakers to vote on investigating scandal
- Top amateur in trouble after airport joke
- Top amateur in trouble after airport joke
- Oil falls below $67 on US recession fears
- Radwanska, Cornet reach quarterfinals in Linz
- Peru prosecutor: Charges against 14 in oil scandal
- Stocks tumble on worries about earnings forecasts
- Miss Teen Louisiana arrested, loses crown
- Beckham close to joining AC Milan on loan
- Atletico rallies for 1-1 draw against Liverpool
- Terry heads Chelsea to 1-0 victory over Roma
- Barcelona outclasses Basel 5-0 in Champions League
- PSV beats Marseille 2-0 in Champions League
- Argentine pension plan drops default risk for now
- Sporting beats Shakhtar 1-0
- Inter defeats Anorthosis 1-0
- Bordeaux beats CFR Cluj 1-0 in Champions League
- Wednesday's Champions League Results
- Star back Johnson to miss 2nd game for Chiefs
- Bremen holds Panathinaikos to 2-2 draw
- Air Force delays $15B rescue helicopter program
- Terry heads Chelsea to 1-0 victory over Roma
- Atletico rallies for 1-1 draw against Liverpool
- PSV beats Marseille 2-0 in Champions League
- Latin America stocks dip on Argentine pension plan
- Inter defeats Anorthosis 1-0
- NY man sentenced for stolen body parts scam
- Vandals hit Minnesota congressional members' homes
- PSV beats Marseille 2-0 in Champions League
- Barcelona outclasses Basel 5-0 in Champions League
- Bordeaux beats CFR Cluj 1-0 in Champions League
- US slaps sanctions on Iran bank
- Mexican peso, stock market drop
- Bremen holds Panathinaikos to 2-2 draw
- Investors cling to T-bills as stocks drop
- Sporting beats Shakhtar 1-0
- Brazil banks allowed to buy other institutions
- Stocks tumble on worries about earnings forecasts
- Barcelona routs Basel 5-0 in Champions League
- Brazil banks allowed to buy other institutions
- NZ central bank cuts 1 percent from key rate
- NZ central bank cuts 1 percent from key rate
- Terry heads Chelsea to 1-0 victory over Roma
- Atletico rallies for 1-1 draw against Liverpool
- Summary Box: Argentine pension nationalization
- Inter defeats Anorthosis 1-0
- Lyon Grand Prix Results
- Barcelona outclasses Basel 5-0 in Champions League
- Argentine pension plan could postpone default
- Fillies, mares and now ladies in the Breeders' Cup
- Terry heads Chelsea to 1-0 victory over Roma
- ATP-Swiss Indoors Results
- Barcelona routs Basel 5-0 in Champions League
- Pfizer completes part of painkiller settlement
- Libertarian Barr says McCain can't win presidency
- Steelers satisfied after meeting NFL about fines
- Injury-hit Marcos Baghdatis loses at Swiss Indoors
- Benneteau, Ouanna in Lyon Grand Prix quarterfinals
- Barcelona routs Basel 5-0 in Champions League
- Stocks tumble on worries about earnings forecasts
- Romo says he won't return before mid-November
- Greek Parliament to investigate scandal
- Australia's ANZ Bank posts 21 percent profit loss
- Australia's ANZ Bank posts 21 percent profit loss
- 'Stars' dancer 'fine' after hospitalization
- Del Toro, Cuaron do voices in new Bond film
- Mont Ventoux awaits Armstrong for 2009 Tour
- Adelson expects Asian banks to be happy to lend
- Kobe Bryant's injury not serious
- Peru prosecutor: Charges against 14 in oil scandal
- Boeing earnings hit brings new urgency to talks
- Benneteau, Ouanna in Lyon GP quarterfinals
- Gold prices plunge on recession fears, dollar gain
- Recession fears, weak earnings stoke sell-off
- Patriots move on without safety Harrison
- Latin America stocks dip on Argentine pension plan
- Chavez: Venezuela can weather financial crisis
- Australia's ANZ Bank posts 21 percent profit loss
- Australia's ANZ Bank posts 21 percent profit loss
- NY Senate to go along with Aqueduct slots deal
- NY man gets 25-58 years for stolen body parts scam
- Andreev, Becker, Lopez reach Basel quarterfinals
- Australia, NZ markets plunge again
- Australia, NZ markets plunge again
- World Bank: Storm-struck Haiti at 'tipping point'
- Weird tales at "Odd Wisconsin" exhibit in Madison
- Wales: Tintern Abbey, Town of Books, Dylan Thomas
- Cape Town is easy on a budget
- Exploring San Francisco by cable car
- Britain widens scope for stem cell research
- Ancient Jerusalem fortress comes alive in new show
- War has silver lining for Georgia's economy
- Next stimulus should focus on infrastructure
- Japan's September trade surplus plunges 94 percent
- Japan's September trade surplus plunges 94 percent
- British prime minister: recession likely in UK
- Nikkei opens almost 4 percent lower
- Nikkei opens almost 4 percent lower
- Hollywood comes out in support of gay marriage
- Large OPEC oil production cut looms
- Mexican 3rd-division team expelled for drug links
- Babelgum launches online music video award
- Shop, baby, shop? Party spent $150K on Palin
- Republicans face US House losses, quit some races
- Shop, baby, shop? Party spent $150K on Palin
- Panel calls for vaccine for adult smokers
- South Korean stocks open sharply lower
- South Korean stocks open sharply lower
- Panel calls for vaccine for adult smokers
- Rays, Phillies help change face of Series
- Hollywood comes out in support of gay marriage
- Vandals deface Minn. congressional members' homes
- NY man gets 25-58 years for stolen body parts scam
- Nikkei down more than 7 percent
- Nikkei down more than 7 percent
- Colombia court overturns conviction in Galan case
- Japan's September trade surplus plunges 94 percent
- Japan's September trade surplus plunges 94 percent
- Mexican peso, stock market drop
- South Korean stocks open sharply lower
- South Korean stocks open sharply lower
- Mexico judge orders trial in US journalist slaying
- Foreigners laid off in Japanese downturn
- Foreigners laid off in Japanese downturn
- Nikkei fall more than 7 percent in early trade
- Nikkei fall more than 7 percent in early trade
- Lehman Bros fall stalls Dominican resort; 500 axed
- Australia, NZ markets plunge
- Australia, NZ markets plunge
- Singapore says banks interested in Lehman bonds
- Singapore says banks interested in Lehman bonds
- NY man gets 25-58 years for stolen body parts scam
- Australia's ANZ Bank posts 21 percent profit loss
- Australia's ANZ Bank posts 21 percent profit loss
- MLB: Rays must have new ballpark
- UN expert wary of handling of suspected terrorists
- Santos beats Tauro 3-0 in CONCACAF Champions
- New Zealand, England to play for Hillary Shield
- New Zealand, England to play for Hillary Shield
- Colombia court overturns conviction in Galan case
- Fiat third-quarter profit up 3 percent
- Brodeur shuts down Dallas and Avery
- Food allergies increasing in US kids, study says
- Quintanilla, Romero score in El Salvador's 2-0 win
- Internacional beats Boca 2-0 in Copa Sudamericana
- Australia's ANZ Bank's profit drops 21 percent
- Australia's ANZ Bank's profit drops 21 percent
- South Korean stocks tumble nearly 8 percent
- South Korean stocks tumble nearly 8 percent
- Oral Roberts U settles wrongful firing lawsuit
- Nikkei ends morning session down 5.5 percent
- Nikkei ends morning session down 5.5 percent
- Chrysler exec downplays talk company for sale
- Argentinos Juniors beat Palmeiras 1-0
- Asia stocks fall on profit fears; SKorea off 8 pct
- Asia stocks fall on profit fears; SKorea off 8 pct
- Ex-Canada captain to lead Australia in Hong Kong
- Ex-Canada captain to lead Australia in Hong Kong
- Explosion at Indian fireworks factory kills 18
- Explosion at Indian fireworks factory kills 18
- Firpo beats San Francisco 3-2 in CONCACAF Champs
- Brodeur shuts down Dallas and Avery
- China's Baidu.com says profit rises 91 percent
- China's Baidu.com says profit rises 91 percent
- Oil rises to US$67 as OPEC prepares to cut output
- Oil rises to US$67 as OPEC prepares to cut output
- Explosion at Indian fireworks factory kills 18
- Explosion at Indian fireworks factory kills 18
- Explosion at Indian fireworks factory kills 18
- NZ central bank cuts 1 percent from key rate
- NZ central bank cuts 1 percent from key rate
- Brodeur shuts down Dallas and Avery
- World Series Glance
- War has silver lining for Georgia's economy
- Hamels, Utley lead Phillies over Rays in opener
- `Stressful' deliberations go on in senator's case
- Americans nervous on economy, expect it to improve
- Australia Indy race may have saved best for last
- Australia Indy race may have saved best for last
- Hamels, Utley lead Phillies over Rays in opener
- Asia stocks fall on profit fears; SKorea off 8 pct
- Asia stocks fall on profit fears; SKorea off 8 pct
- Leftist to lead protests against Mexico oil reform
- Australia Indy race may have saved best for last
- Australia Indy race may have saved best for last
- DBS: Clients lost money in Lehman-linked notes
- DBS: Clients lost money in Lehman-linked notes
- US foreclosure filings up 71 percent in 3Q
- Philippine stock index plunges 4.6 percent
- Philippine stock index plunges 4.6 percent
- Forex loss for China Railway, Railway Construction
- Forex loss for China Railway, Railway Construction
- Hamels, Utley lead Phillies over Rays in opener
- Hamels, Utley lead Phillies over Rays in opener
- Hyundai Motor 3rd-qtr profit falls 37.8 percent
- Hyundai Motor 3rd-qtr profit falls 37.8 percent
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Indian stock index plunges on global woes
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Leftist to lead protests against Mexico oil reform
- NZ lawmaker slammed for comments on Asian workers
- Forex loss for China Railway, Railway Construction
- Forex loss for China Railway, Railway Construction
- AP-GFK poll shows McCain, Obama in virtual tie
- Koreans see parallels between Park, Ki and Lee
- Koreans see parallels between Park, Ki and Lee
- Hyundai Motor 3rd-qtr profit falls 37.8 percent
- Hyundai Motor 3rd-qtr profit falls 37.8 percent
- Philadelphia aim to beat city curse
- Copa Sudamerica
- Singapore inflation rises to 6.7 percent
- DBS: Clients lost money in Lehman-linked notes
- DBS: Clients lost money in Lehman-linked notes
- Credit Suisse makes $1.1 billion loss in 3Q
- Australia's ANZ Bank's profit drops 21 percent
- Australia's ANZ Bank's profit drops 21 percent
- Asia stocks fall on profit fears; SKorea off 7 pct
- Asia stocks fall on profit fears; SKorea off 7 pct
- EU says new measures needed for financial meltdown
- EU says new measures needed for financial meltdown
- Pakistan likely to play two test matches
- Australia, NZ stock markets drop
- Pakistan likely to play two test matches
- Australia, NZ stock markets drop
- Australian treasurer OKs Westpac-St. George merger
- Australian treasurer OKs Westpac-St. George merger
- Pakistan: Suspected US missile strike kills 5
- Nordea 3Q profits down 14 pct
- Argentinos Juniors, Guadalajara notch key wins
- Life goes on for Newman team
- ABB posts 26 percent increase in Q3 net profit
- Life goes on for Newman team
- Sony lowers forecasts on currency, sales decline
- Sony lowers forecasts on currency, sales decline
- Nepal's ex-king to be forced to pay electric bills
- Euro falls on dollar to US$1.2800
- China, Singapore sign free trade agreement
- China, Singapore sign free trade agreement
- Stora Enso cuts 3Q loss to euro119 million
- South Korean stocks tumble nearly 7.5 percent
- South Korean stocks tumble nearly 7.5 percent
- Russian stocks follow Asian, US stocks lower
- Credit Suisse makes $1.1 billion loss in 3Q
- Nestle: 9-month sales rise of 3.4 percent
- Forex loss for China Railway, Railway Construction
- Forex loss for China Railway, Railway Construction
- Oil rises to US$67 as OPEC prepares to cut output
- Oil rises to US$67 as OPEC prepares to cut output
- Kuwait court rejects case for stock market closure
- India's only gorilla alone despite search for mate
- India's only gorilla alone despite search for mate
- Malaysia's Anwar says no hurry to oust government
- Malaysia's Anwar says no hurry to oust government
- Sweden's Riksbank cuts interest rate by 0.5 points
- Japan PM under fire over pricey nightlife
- Japan PM under fire over pricey nightlife
- SEB 3Q profit down 51 pct, to lay off 500 staff
- Iran calls for large OPEC cut
- Rightmove property Web site to cut 20 pct of staff
- Errors, mischief could lead to long election night
- China ex-official gets death sentence for bribes
- 3,600 Chinese children still ill from tainted milk
- China shares mixed on property rescue package
- China shares mixed on property rescue package
- Japan stocks fall but pare morning's steep losses
- Japan stocks fall but pare morning's steep losses
- Causes and solutions of crisis to be examined
- Nestle: 9-month sales rise of 3.4 percent
- Scientists try to stop hunger with retooled foods
- NKorea slams Japanese newspapers' reports on Kim
- Sorenstam stepping away with second thoughts
- Sorenstam stepping away with second thoughts
- EU assembly groups: Chinese dissident wins prize
- UK electronics retailer DSG's sales fall
- ABB posts 26 percent increase in Q3 net profit
- Sweden's Riksbank cuts interest rate by 0.5 points
- Dubai firm pulls out of deal to buy Charlton
- Europe's central banks continue offering liquidity
- Court lifts life ban on Malik
- Court lifts life ban on Malik
- Al Gore delivers environmental message at Harvard
- Iran calls for deep OPEC cut
- China's Hu wins EU rights prize
- Asia stocks fall on profit fears; SKorea off 7 pct
- Asia stocks fall on profit fears; SKorea off 7 pct
- Court lifts life ban on Malik
- Japan stocks fall but pare morning's steep losses
- Court lifts life ban on Malik
- Japan stocks fall but pare morning's steep losses
- AP-GFK poll shows McCain, Obama in virtual tie
- Linde to build air separation plant in Switzerland
- Valencia aims to extend league lead at Recreativo
- Poland's jobless rate drops to 8.9 percent
- China's Hu wins EU rights prize
- Malaysians protest move to bolster stock market
- Malaysians protest move to bolster stock market
- Hyundai Motor 3rd qtr profit falls 37.8 percent
- Hyundai Motor 3rd qtr profit falls 37.8 percent
- Fiat third-quarter profit up 1.8 percent
- Dollar up, gold down in European morning trading
- China property rescue package gets muted reception
- Pakistan: Suspected US missile strike kills 9
- China arrests 6 for role in contaminating milk
- China property rescue package gets muted reception
- Rightmove property Web site to cut 20 pct of staff
- Germany's Daimler posts euro213M 3Q profit
- Official: Russia's oil output may drop this year
- Credit Suisse makes $1.1 billion loss in 3Q
- Europe markets follow Asia lower
- Argentinos Juniors, Guadalajara notch key wins
- HK stocks fall more than 3.6 pct on profit jitters
- HK stocks fall more than 3.6 pct on profit jitters
- EU says new measures needed for financial meltdown
- British retail sales fall in September
- UK electronics retailer DSG's sales fall
- Oil rises to US$67 as OPEC prepares to cut output
- 6 countries forging plan to protect Coral Triangle
- 9 dead in suspected US missile strike in Pakistan
- EU honors Chinese dissident Hu Jia
- SKorean police arrest 3 Nigerians in alleged fraud
- Outgoing US ambassador slams corruption in Romania
- SKorean police arrest 3 Nigerians in alleged fraud
- Nordea 3Q profits down 14 pct
- US stock futures mixed after two days of losses
- Chrysler to close factory, cut shift at another
- Spain campaigns hard for financial summit invite
- Guardiola happy with team after 5-0 win over Basel
- La. man sues Oprah over arrest on extortion charge
- Del Toro, Cuaron do voices in new Bond film
- Causes and solutions of crisis to be examined
- Dow Chemical profit rises 6 percent in 3Q
- Chrysler to close factory, cut shift at another
- Smith voted Australia's best in 2008
- EU says new measures needed for financial meltdown
- Smith voted Australia's best in 2008
- Iran calls for deep OPEC cut
- Pearson to increase presence in South Africa
- Malaysian police arrest 12 ethnic Indian activists
- Germany's Daimler posts euro213M 3Q profit
- Hoffenheim plays Hamburg for Bundesliga lead
- Stock futures lower as investors watch earnings
- Lyon Grand Prix Results
- Thaksin in UK exile criticizes Thai court ruling
- Marseille in despondent mood ahead of PSG match
- Economic crisis rock Scotland's breakaway dream
- Juventus to face Torino in Serie A derby
- Australia coach urges team not to panic
- Australia coach urges team not to panic
- France to create sovereign fund
- European interbank rates fall, US rates unchanged
- Britain buzzing over yacht scandal
- Roddick, Soderling in Lyon GP quarterfinals
- Crisis-hit Iceland holds talks with Norway
- Somali pirate: Food running low on hijacked ship
- McCain takes 'Joe the Plumber' bus tour
- Chrysler to close factory, cut shift at another
- English Football Fixtures
- Economist: state intervention will brake growth
- Europe markets drop ahead of Wall Street open
- Scolari happy to win ugly against Liverpool
- China arrests 6 for role in contaminating milk
- Somali pirate: Food running low on hijacked ship
- Palestinian football home game historic
- Indian stock index plunges on global woes
- Indian stock index plunges on global woes
- Goldman Sachs said to cut 10 percent of work force
- Chrysler to close factory, cut shift at another
- US jobless claims increase more than expected
- Jobless claims increase more than expected
- Daimler's books show $772.5M 2Q Chrysler loss
- Stock futures lower on jump in jobless claims
- Seve Ballesteros to undergo new operation
- Iran calls for deep OPEC cut
- Telefonica Chile reports drop in profit
- Khmer Rouge genocide suspects allowed to mingle
- India: Reliance Industries' profits up 7 percent
- India: Reliance Industries' profits up 7 percent
- Brazil stocks sink for 3rd day on recession fears
- William Shatner lashes out at George Takei
- GM suspending benefits, buyouts 'well received'
- EU lawmakers demand further study of body scanners
- Stock futures lower on jump in jobless claims
- Aalborg fires Rioch as coach
- Ukrainian currency plunges to historic low
- Norway: Police investigate DnB Nor bank
- Greenspan warns US unemployment will rise further
- Causes and solutions of crisis to be examined
- Volvo cuts 850 more jobs at construction unit
- Ballesteros to undergo new brain operation
- Group: consumers' energy supply choice limited
- Ballack ready for talk with coach
- Midfielder Pavlov gets 2-year ban for doping
- S&P cuts Russia outlook to negative
- Greenspan warns US unemployment will rise further
- EU denounces 1930s Ukrainian famine as crime
- Spielberg celebrates Douglas, Shoah Foundation
- US stocks open higher after plunging a day earlier
- Greenspan warns US unemployment will rise further
- Greenspan: 'credit tsunami' to have severe impact
- Daimler's books show $772.5M 2Q Chrysler loss
- Greenspan: 'Credit tsunami' to have severe impact
- Spain campaigns hard for financial summit invite
- Newcastle defender Beye wins appeal over red card
- Volvo cuts 850 more jobs at construction unit
- Celtic goalkeeper Boruc fined for Rangers gesture
- Brazil launches new moves to halt currency decline
- Former England rugby captain is fan of NFL
- ATP-Swiss Indoors Results
- Oil rises to US$67 as OPEC prepares to cut output
- US official suggests guarantees for loans
- US stocks fluctuate after jobless claims report
- Telefonica Chile reports drop in profit
- Nalbandian beats Vliegen at Swiss Indoors
- Thaksin in UK exile criticizes Thai court ruling
- Commercial paper drops for sixth straight week
- Air France forecasts flat capacity for two years
- GM suspending benefits; buyouts 'well received'
- European football experiments with extra referees
- Kuwaiti traders protest bourse's losses
- Mexican Senate takes up oil reform amid protests
- Greenspan: 'Credit tsunami' to have severe impact
- US turns over control of 12th Iraqi province
- Spielberg celebrates Douglas, Shoah Foundation
- St. Petersburg Open Results
- Top US official suggests guarantees for loans
- Duke lacrosse accuser maintains she was assaulted
- Ballesteros to undergo new brain operation
- Police: Angry online divorcee kills virtual hubby
- US official cites progress in easing bank crisis
- EU warns sink or swim in financial meltdown
- EU warns sink or swim in financial meltdown
- EU warns sink or swim in financial meltdown
- Former Poland coach Wojcik charged with corruption
- Stora Enso cuts 3Q loss to euro119 million
- England hires Mushtaq Ahmed as spin bowling coach
- Volvo cuts 850 more jobs at construction unit
- US official cites progress in easing bank crisis
- Europe markets lower after Wall Street open
- Kuwaiti traders protest bourse's losses
- Sri Lanka omits senior players from Zimbabwe tour
- Duke lacrosse accuser maintains she was assaulted
- Trading in Austrian Airlines halted
- Brazil launches new moves to halt currency decline
- French nab 9 Somali pirates in Gulf of Aden
- Italian association recommends life bans
- Iran calls for deep OPEC cut
- Students protest school reform in Italy
- Outokumpu cuts 3Q loss to euro74 million
- EU honors Chinese dissident; Beijing furious
- Betancourt plans book on hostage ordeal
- Greenspan warns unemployment will rise further
- Stocks turn higher as investors hunt for bargains
- St. Petersburg Open Results
- World Cup bidding contest set to start Friday
- Greek governing party to skip land scandal vote
- Brazil launches new moves to halt currency decline
- Injured Owen's spell on sidelines extended
- UK urges banks to improve loans to small business
- Lithuania awaits Soviet symbol verdict
- Greek stock market drops to 5-year low
- Nordea 3Q profits down 14 pct
- England hires Mushtaq Ahmed as spin bowling coach
- Mexican central bank auctions off $1 billion
- Betancourt plans book on hostage ordeal
- Safin beaten in upset at St. Petersburg Open
- US official: mortgage plan coming soon
- Mexican Senate takes up oil reform amid protests
- Terra wins broadcasting rights in Latin America
- Venezuela supports OPEC production cuts
- NCR reports 51 percent rise in 3Q earnings
- Livni: new coalition by Sunday or elections
- Latin America stocks mixed on recession fears
- In football, Palestine is on the map
- Greenspan says flaw in market system
- Town's parade draws fire for dropping 'Christmas'
- Venezuela supports OPEC production cuts
- Taipei Fine Arts Museum
- Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall
- National Music Hall
- Taipei Philharmonic Orchestra
- What's On
- Now Showing
- The Nightmare Before Christmas stills rules in 3D
- 'Death Race' shows unexpected depths
- 'High School 3' is chaste to a fault
- For the record
- Three songs embodied the Four Tops' Levi Stubbs
- CPR finds the right beat: Bee Gees' 'Stayin' Alive'
- Debating the merits of Oscar
- Literary spring for Soviet-born writers in the U.S.
- Tagine marries fruit and veggies to wonderful end
- Barbados Rum Punch
- Kathy's stuffed peppers
- How Stuff Works: How digital music works
- No regrets over 'W.'
- Good ol' music down at Taipei Artist Village
- LeBron James tipped to take NBA's MVP
- Barcelona routs Basel to keep perfect winning record; Chelsea beats Roma
- Phillies beat Rays 3-2 in World Series opener
- Want to see 250 photos of my kids?
- Palin's wardrobe saga exposes McCain's flaws
- Vote with our feet for Taiwan's future
- Crude oil gains in New York on concerns
- Euro slumps to multi-year lows as fears grow
- Recession fears batter Wall Street to five-year low
- Taiwan share prices close down 2.72 percent
- Credit Suisse reports second quarterly loss on writedowns
- Fiat forecasts profit may plunge as much as 85%
- Amazon.com hit by global financial crisis
- Bank lending plummets by US$1.1 trillion: BIS
- South Korea says economy hurting, takes more action
- We need Asia to be on board: Barroso
- Chinese dissident wins EU rights prize despite pressure
- Pakistan solons call for dialogue to end militancy
- Migrant violence persists in India's Bihar Province
- Taiwan national industrial federation promises 5,000 jobs
- Record number of Japanese governors visit Taiwan
- Taiwan wants to join international wetlands convention: President Ma
- French court's ruling recognizes Taiwan in dispute
- The black box of Taiwan's missing air force jet discovered
- Taiwan's CPBL expels T-Rex team
- Taiwan Executive Yuan Development Fund to be given NT$1 trillion
- China envoy's offender asks Taiwan DPP for penalty
- Taiwan DPP poll shows 84.1% want ratification of cross-strait pacts
- Wu sentenced to prison for embezzlement
- Taiwan President popularity hits new low
- Suspected U.S. strike kills 11 in Pakistan: security officials
- ARATS chair to arrive in Taiwan Nov. 3
- Asia stock markets at four-year low
- McCain takes 'Joe the Plumber' bus tour
- DPP gets death threat against Taiwan ex-president
- Doctor discourages eating contests
- Taiwan to boost employment amid high joblessness
- Weekend cross-strait charter flights to be expanded to daily service
- Biden says McCain is getting out of control
- In red-state tour, Obama goes on offense on taxes
- William Shatner lashes out at George Takei
- EU president France calls another leaders summit
- LeBron James, Jay-Z to host rally for Obama
- McCain has terse response on Palin shopping spree
- McCain takes 'Joe the Plumber' bus tour
- Republican leader calls Obama 'a Muslim socialist'
- Former Bush press secretary backs Obama
- McCain had less than $24 million as of Oct. 15
- Rodney King and Drew Pinsky talk `Celebrity Rehab'
- Commodity prices not lowered in Taiwan as raw material prices fall
- NYC mayor wins fight to extend term limits
- Damon 'honored' by Joe the Plumber's shout-out
- McCain, RNC had about $84 million as of Oct. 15
- Export orders from China continue downward streak
- Taiwan shares open sharply lower
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Foreign exchange rates
- Government to boost employment amid high joblessness
- Protected Formosan salmon survive September typhoons
- Weekend cross-strait charter flights to be expanded to daily service
- Chinatrust Chairman Jeffrey Koo Sr. summoned in Taiwan ex-president’s case
- US Muslim voters are election year outcasts
- President prays for peace for country at Buddhism function
- 82-year-old Jerry Lewis on retirement: `Why?'
- Taiwanese-Brazilian orphan sent to foster family in Brazil
- Taiwan stocks plunge below 4600 points
- 7 labor and business associations in Taiwan to advocate Jiang-Chen talks
- Obama, ahead in key states, briefly halts campaign
- Taiwan Premier says Cabinet members’ eligibility to be reviewed
- Taiwan DPP criticizes KMT over right of way application during Chen’s visit
- Doomed fishing boat sent e-mail before sinking
- Nearly half of stores sell cigarettes to minors: consumers group
- Two protected birds released back into wild on Kinmen
- Mainland officials have seen what has happened in Taiwan: SEF
- Taiwanese Nobel laureate elected as head of int'l scientific group
- Shares plunge on Taipei bourse
- Official to push for film courses in elementary, junior high schools
- Premier gives assurances on visiting Chinese official's safety
- Prices lower on Taipei futures market
- KMT lawmakers urge DPP to cancel Saturday rally
- New mindset needed for competitive gaming industry: Taichung mayor
- Expansion of cross-strait charters could keep businessmen at home
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Melamine found in Taiwan’s well-known Peacock Biscuit
- The American Institute in Taiwan ( AIT) launches contest on democracy
- National Palace Museum launches Asian art show in Chiayi County ,Taiwan
- ACIO launches Australia film festival in Taiwan
- Taiwan gov't urged not to recognize Chinese medical credentials
- Taiwan's president to meet Chinese official based on 'reciprocity, dignity'
- Volvo 3Q profit hurt by financial crisis
- South Africa's anti-crime unit to be disbanded
- Judge gives Delphi more time to file plan
- McCain takes 'Joe the Plumber' bus tour
- Sanofi-Aventis suspends Acomplia sales in Europe
- McCain has terse response on Palin shopping spree
- Credit Suisse makes $1.1 billion loss in 3Q
- Duke lacrosse accuser maintains she was assaulted
- Mascherano: Players to blame for Basile
- Palmeiras coach blames ref for Sudamericana loss
- ATP-Swiss Indoors Results
- WTA-Generali Ladies Results
- McCain has terse response on Palin shopping spree
- Iran calls for deep OPEC cut
- Glaxo beefs up biotech, good news on diet drug
- Daimler's books show $772.5M 2Q Chrysler loss
- Nestle: 9-month sales rise of 3.4 percent
- Mexican central bank auctions $1 bln to boost peso
- Betancourt plans book on hostage ordeal
- Greenspan says market system flawed
- St. Petersburg Open Results
- Oil rises to $67 as OPEC prepares to cut output
- Livni: new coalition by Sunday or elections
- Trading in Austrian Airlines halted several hours
- Barrichello not thinking about retirement just yet
- White House: Next week's GDP rate will not be rosy
- Americans nervous on economy, expect it to improve
- Unlucky Simpson-Daniel ruled out of England tests
- US Navy takes steps to make sure sailors can vote
- Latin America stocks mixed on recession fears
- LinkedIn connects with investors for $22.7 million
- US stocks fluctuate as investors hunt for bargains
- PPR 3Q sales rise 1.7 percent
- Venezuela supports OPEC production cuts
- Ivanovic, Zvonareva reach quarterfinals in Linz
- Nigeria court ruling on election appeal delayed
- US working on plan to help homeowners refinance
- Greek minister resigns over land swap scandal
- Montreal Mayor, lawmakers meet F1 boss to save GP
- Brazil launches new moves to halt currency decline
- Europe, U.S. up on bargain hunting
- Newspaper group: 16 pct 3Q growth in Web visitors
- Roddick, Soderling in Lyon GP quarterfinals
- No holiday for Hungary's economic crisis
- Renault cuts 2008 profit targets
- Jobless claims increase as labor market weakens
- BIS: German banks hold big share of Iceland's debt
- French nab 9 Somali pirates in Gulf of Aden
- Daimler drops earnings outlook despite 3Q profit
- Judge gives Delphi more time for reorganization
- Ballesteros brain tumor is cancerous
- Fiat third-quarter profit up 1.8 percent
- Former England rugby captain is fan of NFL
- Trainer, jockey get bans for breaking race rules
- McCain takes 'Joe the Plumber' bus tour
- South Africa's anti-crime unit to be disbanded
- Britain's queen visits Slovakia
- Spielberg celebrates Douglas, Shoah Foundation
- LeBron James, Jay-Z to host rally for Obama
- Murray advances, Safin upset in St. Petersburg
- 'Buck-breaking' fund plans to return initial $25B
- Iran calls for deep OPEC cut
- Nalbandian beats Vliegen at Swiss Indoors
- US calls for Suu Kyi's release
- Sex ed becoming mandatory in England
- Lawmakers disband South Africa's anti-crime unit
- AS Roma's Aquilani tears thigh muscle
- Kjeldsen leads by 1 at Castello Masters
- Anand and Kramnik draw in chess match's game 7
- St. Petersburg Open Results
- Greek minister resigns over land swap scandal
- WTA-Generali Ladies Results
- Scion tops Consumer Reports reliability study
- Germany wants longer ban for Ahlmann
- Woman jailed after 'killing' virtual husband
- Carrefour 3Q sales up, confirms full year target
- US working on plan to help homeowners refinance
- LeBron James and Jay-Z to host rally for Obama
- Ivanovic, Zvonareva reach quarterfinals in Linz
- Analysis: Confusion in Iraq if security deal fails
- Stocks pull back as investors worry about economy
- Daimler drops earnings outlook despite 3Q profit
- Mich. ad likens stem-cell work to Tuskegee study
- ECB yet to reach final decision on Sri Lanka tour
- Film on plight of world's poorest opens in Rome
- Sarah Palin wig a top seller in Brooklyn
- David Cronenberg is writing a novel
- Report: Brady has more surgery to fight infection
- Stora Enso cuts 3Q loss to euro119 million
- US cuts off trade benefits to Bolivia over drugs
- Outokumpu cuts 3Q loss to euro74 million
- Sanofi-Aventis suspends Acomplia sales in Europe
- US cuts off trade benefits to Bolivia over drugs
- US resort to pay $14.7M to untipped workers
- Murray advances, Safin upset in St. Petersburg
- Thursday's UEFA Cup Results
- Ocho Cinco will stick with old jersey for season
- Pakistani refugees complain of army and Taliban
- Warm hands lead to warm hearts, sneaky study shows
- AC Milan says deal for Beckham not done yet
- Duke lacrosse accuser pens memoir about case
- Freddie Mac asks for probe in Lehman bankruptcy
- Hamburg, Udinese, CSKA, Schalke win in UEFA Cup
- Dementieva, Mauresmo reach Fortis quarterfinals
- ATP-Swiss Indoors Results
- Venezuela rejects EU measure on barred candidates
- Wall Street layoffs could surge past 200,000
- Brazil: Silva defends banking measure
- Federer gets past Nieminen at Swiss Indoors
- Areva plans US nuclear parts plant
- Brazil launches new moves to halt currency decline
- Palin clothing dustup resonates in Puerto Rico
- Most of Mexican energy reform passes Senate
- WTA-Generali Ladies Results
- Film on plight of world's poorest opens in Rome
- Analysis: Confusion in Iraq if security deal fails
- Russia halts Google's purchase of ad service
- Stocks end mixed as investors worry about economy
- Ivanovic, Zvonareva reach quarterfinals in Linz
- Judge tosses Wis. AG's suit demanding voter checks
- Oil rises above $67 as OPEC prepares to cut output
- Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu starts new film
- Areva plans US nuclear parts plant
- Mexican energy reform passes Senate
- Tracking firm says 3Q Calif. foreclosures soared
- McCain has terse response on Palin shopping spree
- Federer gets past Nieminen at Swiss Indoors
- Stocks end mixed as investors worry about economy
- Mexican energy reform passes Senate
- Banks borrow record amount from Fed
- Gold sinks below $700 for first time in 14 months
- US lawmakers want US help to free up auto loans
- ATP Lyon Grand Prix Results
- Canada bolsters its banks
- Thursday's UEFA Cup Results
- Gold down
- Sex ed becoming mandatory in England
- Scion tops Consumer Reports reliability study
- Britain's queen visits Slovakia
- Argentine lawmakers to limit state use of pensions
- Consumer Reports ranks most, least reliable cars
- `We blew it' on global food, says Bill Clinton
- Dollar hits multiyear highs; Emerging markets drop
- Areva plans US nuclear parts plant
- Auto job losses continue as Chrysler, GM make cuts
- NYC mayor wins fight to extend term limits
- Thursday's UEFA Cup Results
- Sun co-founder Bechtolsheim going part-time
- Corporate bond stress adds to companies' worries
- Roddick, Tsonga and Simon into Lyon quarters
- Scion tops Consumer Reports reliability study
- Latin America stocks slip on recession fears
- Udinese beats 10-man Tottenham 2-0
- Hertha Berlin, Benfica draw 1-1 in UEFA Cup
- Mexican energy reform passes Senate
- UEFA Cup: Galatasaray beats Olympiakos 1-0
- Tinker Bell appears in act of marketing magic
- Milan, Hamburg, Udinese, CSKA win in UEFA Cup
- Banks borrow record amount from Fed
- Aston Villa beats Ajax 2-1 in UEFA Cup group stage
- Stocks end mixed as investors worry about economy
- Job losses accelerating, and the worst is ahead
- UEFA Cup: Milan beats Heerenveen 3-1
- 3Q profits for Brazil miner Vale rise 64 percent
- Sevilla beats Stuttgart 2-0 in UEFA Cup
- Mexican central bank auctions $1 bln to boost peso
- Greenspan denies blame for US crisis, admits flaw
- Money fund assets rose to $3.536T in latest week
- Auto job losses continue as Chrysler, GM make cuts
- Smithfield Foods completes beef sale to JBS
- Greenspan denies blame for US crisis, admits flaw
- Life goes on for Newman team
- Life goes on for Newman team
- Target tightens credit terms for card holders
- Scion tops Consumer Reports reliability study
- Palin clothing dustup resonates in Puerto Rico
- Target tightens credit terms more for card holders
- Euro stocks rise, Argentina up but gloom elsewhere
- Zenyatta hoping to stay perfect BC Ladies' Classic
- McGaughey no fan of 2-day Breeders' Cup
- Target tightens credit terms more for card holders
- Brazil miner Vale says 3Q profits rise 64 pct
- Auto job losses continue as Chrysler, GM make cuts
- Veteran's family gets back pay with interest
- Sun co-founder Bechtolsheim going part-time
- Colombia spy chief quits; agency spied on senator
- SKorean economy grows 3.9 percent in 3rd quarter
- SKorean economy grows 3.9 percent in 3rd quarter
- Daimler's books show $772.5M 2Q Chrysler loss
- Greenspan denies blame for US crisis, admits flaw
- Target tightens credit terms more for card holders
- Key Olympic company makes refinancing deal
- $400M loan OKed for Panama Canal expansion
- Latin America stocks dive on recession fears
- SKorean economy grows 3.9 percent in 3rd quarter
- SKorean economy grows 3.9 percent in 3rd quarter
- NBA commissioner: Top players will stay here
- Hollywood producers willing to meet with mediator
- Mexico's Televisa says 3Q profits fall 9.6 pct
- Future of Australia Indy race up for discussion
- Future of Australia Indy race up for discussion
- EU, Asian leaders meet to discuss fianancal crisis
- SKorean economy grows 3.9 percent in 3rd quarter
- SKorean economy grows 3.9 percent in 3rd quarter
- $400M loan approved for Panama Canal expansion
- Vietnamese voters share special tie with McCain
- Friday, October 31
- Obama, ahead in key states, briefly halts campaign
- Survey: Half of US doctors use placebo treatments
- Sex ed becoming mandatory in England
- Alan Bennett donates archive to Oxford University
- Meltdown 101: Who owns my mortgage?
- Costly ballot measures pose risk to state budgets
- Black turnout is strong in early voting in South
- NBA commissioner: Top players will stay here
- China arrests 6 over tainted milk scandal
- Economic turmoil has New Orleans worried
- Tinker Bell appears in act of marketing magic
- Australia's Jaques to miss international season
- Australia's Jaques to miss international season
- Las Vegas casino to take NBA bets
- SKorean economy grows 3.9 percent in 3rd quarter
- SKorean economy grows 3.9 percent in 3rd quarter
- Mexico's Televisa says 3Q profits fall 9.6 pct
- Woman jailed after 'killing' virtual husband
- Woman jailed after 'killing' virtual husband
- Telmex Int'l 3rd quarter profits fall 40 percent
- The way he is: Eminem tells all in his new memoir
- 'Kim Possible' has puppet sex on Broadway
- Prince continues to chart his own course
- Colin Farrell & Ed Norton: `All we did was fight'
- Samsung 3rd-quarter profit falls 44 percent
- Selig: MLB hopes to shorten playoffs
- Samsung 3rd-quarter profit falls 44 percent
- Former Bush press secretary backs Obama
- That Was the Week That Was
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1
- Wrap-up of entertainment quotes from the AP
- Colombia spy chief quits; agency spied on senator
- Giants finally meet an equal in NFL action
- Nikkei sharply down in early trade
- Nikkei sharply down in early trade
- After playin' Palin, Tina Fey returns in '30 Rock'
- Met Museum director gets going-away exhibit
- Review: `Pride and Glory' a formulaic cop thriller
- Politics. War. Scandal. Art: Yaddo exhibit opens
- Review: Nuance goes missing in `Changeling'
- Review: Surrender to the catchy kitsch of `HSM3'
- Game Review: 'Wii Music' falls flat
- New 'Star Wars' online game is 4-millennium rewind
- McCain, RNC had about $84 million as of Oct. 15
- Telmex Int'l 3rd quarter profits fall 40 percent
- Argentina claims Aerolineas has negative value
- Obama, ahead in key states, briefly halts campaign
- Samsung 3rd-quarter profit falls 44 percent
- Samsung 3rd-quarter profit falls 44 percent
- Samsung 3rd-quarter profit falls 44 percent
- Samsung 3rd-quarter profit falls 44 percent
- Mexico's trade deficit up 17 pct on low oil prices
- LaBelle, Mallinger share Frys lead at 63
- NBA to allow expanded use of instant replay
- South Korean stock index falls below 1,000 points
- South Korean stock index falls below 1,000 points
- US cuts off trade benefits to Bolivia over drugs
- EU, Asian leaders meet to discuss financial crisis
- EU, Asian leaders meet to discuss financial crisis
- South Korean stock index falls below 1,000 points
- HealthSouth, UBS settle lawsuit
- South Korean stock index falls below 1,000 points
- Power makes bid for 3rd straight pole
- Power makes bid for 3rd straight pole
- Rights expert: NKorea intimidates with executions
- 82-year-old Jerry Lewis on retirement: `Why?'
- Rights expert: NKorea intimidates with executions
- 82-year-old Jerry Lewis on retirement: `Why?'
- Penguins' third-period flurry beats 'Canes, 4-1
- Nikkei slides sharply in morning trade
- Nikkei slides sharply in morning trade
- Power makes bid for 3rd straight pole
- Power makes bid for 3rd straight pole
- Major League Soccer Results
- World Series Glance
- Bank of Japan deputy expected to win approval
- Bank of Japan deputy expected to win approval
- Shields, Rays squeeze Phillies to tie World Series
- Rolfe leads Fire to 5-2 win over New York
- Shields, Rays squeeze Phillies to tie World Series
- Cruz defeats Salido for IBF featherweight title
- US Navy takes steps to make sure sailors can vote
- US Navy takes steps to make sure sailors can vote
- Shields, Rays squeeze Phillies to tie World Series
- Former Marxist revolutionary may become Rio mayor
- US Navy takes steps to make sure sailors can vote
- Pakistani refugees complain of army and Taliban
- SKorean economy grows 3.9 percent in 3rd quarter
- SKorean economy grows 3.9 percent in 3rd quarter
- Sony stock slides 12 percent on earnings revision
- Sony stock slides 12 percent on earnings revision
- Nikkei down more than 7 percent
- Nikkei down more than 7 percent
- Sony stock slides 12 percent on earnings revision
- Sony stock slides 12 percent on earnings revision
- NZ, Australia, SAfrica mull Twenty20 competition
- NZ, Australia, SAfrica mull Twenty20 competition
- Australian gov't under pressure over frozen cash
- Australian gov't under pressure over frozen cash
- US dollar falls to 95.32 yen, lowest in 13 years
- US dollar falls to 95.32 yen, lowest in 13 years
- Asian stocks sink; Sony drops on earnings revision
- Asian stocks sink; Sony drops on earnings revision
- Obama fundraising drops, only $36 million in Oct.
- Baldelli completes comeback in World Series
- Power makes bid for 3rd straight pole
- Power makes bid for 3rd straight pole
- Palin denies accepting $150K in designer clothes
- Islamic clerics in Malaysia rule to ban tomboys
- Sabres rally to beat Wild in overtime
- Lawkmaker approve veteran as Bank of Japan deputy
- Lawkmaker approve veteran as Bank of Japan deputy
- Oh, Friberg share early lead in Grand China Air
- Oh, Friberg share early lead in Grand China Air
- Nikkei index down 9.6 percent
- Nikkei index down 9.6 percent
- SKorean stock index closes below 1,000
- Obama visits grandmother, perhaps for last time
- Volvo 3Q profit hurt by financial crisis
- Oil steady at US$67 as investors await OPEC cut
- Oil steady at US$67 as investors await OPEC cut
- Rights expert: NKorea intimidates with executions
- Peugeot-Citroen cuts sales and profit targets
- SKorean economy grows 3.9 percent in 3rd quarter
- SKorean economy grows 3.9 percent in 3rd quarter
- Obama fundraising drops as McCain's cash dwindles
- Rays square World Series against Phillies
- Asian nations commit to US$80 billion crisis fund
- Asian nations commit to US$80 billion crisis fund
- Will Ferrell's Bush meets Fey's Palin on 'SNL'
- Volvo 3Q profit hurt by financial crisis
- Asian stocks sink; Sony drops on earnings revision
- Asian stocks sink; Sony drops on earnings revision
- SKorean stock index closes below 1,000
- SKorean stock index closes below 1,000
- Euro falls against dollar to US$1.2772
- Russian markets fall in morning trading
- Peugeot-Citroen cuts sales and profit targets
- Software AG 3Q net profit up 62 pct to euro31 million
- Nikkei index slides 9.6 percent to 5 1/2-year low
- Nikkei index slides 9.6 percent to 5 1/2-year low
- India central bank leaves rate unchanged
- India central bank leaves rate unchanged
- Peugeot-Citroen sees 'massive' production cuts
- Asian nations commit to US$80 billion crisis fund
- Asian nations commit to US$80 billion crisis fund
- Asian nations commit to US$80 billion crisis fund
- OPEC ministers likely to cut output at meeting
- Ichiro suggested as Japan WBC manager
- Ichiro suggested as Japan WBC manager
- Asian stocks sink; Sony drops on earnings revision
- Asian stocks sink; Sony drops on earnings revision
- Sony stock slides 14 percent on earnings revision
- Sony stock slides 14 percent on earnings revision
- Oil falls to US$67 as investors await OPEC cut
- Oil falls to US$67 as investors await OPEC cut
- SKorean economy grows 3.9 percent in 3rd quarter
- SKorean economy grows 3.9 percent in 3rd quarter
- Republican retirements spur Democrats' House hopes
- Air France-KLM will struggle to meet 2008 target
- Danish central bank hikes interest rate to 5.5 pct
- Sony stock slides 14 percent on earnings revision
- Sony stock slides 14 percent on earnings revision
- Diaz shoots 63 to take 3-stroke lead
- Diaz shoots 63 to take 3-stroke lead
- UK pound falls below US$1.60 before GDP report
- Australian gov't levies bank deposit guarantee
- Australian gov't levies bank deposit guarantee
- US taking step to get Albania, Croatia into NATO
- Czech Republic holds runoff elections for Senate
- UK economy officially on the brink of recession
- Obama, ahead in key states, briefly halts campaign
- China shares hit 2-year low as Asian losses widen
- China shares hit 2-year low as Asian losses widen
- Cattle starving amid high prices for feed in US
- Indian stock index falls to lowest since late 2005
- Indian stock index falls to lowest since late 2005
- Jordan: Government to guarantee banks deposit
- US taking step to get Albania, Croatia into NATO
- OPEC ministers cut output at meeting
- Governing party boycotts parliament over scandal
- World markets sink; dollar at 13-year low vs yen
- World markets sink; dollar at 13-year low vs yen
- UK economy officially on the brink of recession
- Shas party says won't join new Israeli government
- China's ICBC says 3Q net profit up 25.5 pct
- Volvo 3Q profit hurt by financial crisis
- China's ICBC says 3Q net profit up 25.5 pct
- Software AG 3Q net profit up 62 pct to euro31 million
- Russian stock exchanges suspend trading
- Czech Republic holds runoff elections for Senate
- Disney launches first Bollywood-style animation
- EPL: Back to drawing board for overseas games
- Alan Bennett donates archive to Oxford University
- J-League plan to increase Asian presence
- J-League plan to increase Asian presence
- Michael Ballack to meet Germany coach Joachim Loew
- Rogge confirms he will seek another IOC term
- Bayern's Toni, Lahm injured
- Singapore's Keppel Q3 profit rises 10 percent
- Singapore's Keppel Q3 profit rises 10 percent
- India central bank leaves rate unchanged
- India central bank leaves rate unchanged
- OPEC ministers cut output at meeting
- EU chief calls for new rules for financial system
- EU chief calls for new rules for financial system
- SKorean stock index closes below 1,000
- SKorean stock index closes below 1,000
- Rogge to seek second term as IOC president
- Ferguson not surprised at Beckham's proposed move
- Ballesteros undergoes third operation
- British watchdog may examine political donation
- Kia says net loss in 3rd-quarter narrows
- Kia says net loss in 3rd-quarter narrows
- US dollar falls to 13-year low versus yen
- US dollar falls to 13-year low versus yen
- US dollar falls to 13-year low versus yen
- Oil trades below US$65 despite OPEC cuts output
- Tottenham prepares for must-win match vs. Bolton
- UK economy officially on the brink of recession
- Russian stock exchanges in free fall
- Novo considers playing for Scotland
- Pakistan sacks Lawson
- Pakistan sacks Lawson
- Shas party rejects joining new Israeli government
- China hails German ties after spat over Dalai Lama
- IOC: no irregular betting at Beijing Games
- World markets slump on recession fears
- Tsvangirai to attend Zimbabwe summit
- Stocks head for sharp decline on recession fears
- Pakistan sacks coach Geoff Lawson
- Pakistan sacks coach Geoff Lawson
- Pakistan sacks coach Geoff Lawson
- Pakistan sacks coach Geoff Lawson
- Raped nun says no cooperation with police
- Was Austrian far-right leader Joerg Haider gay?
- US man lives among the chads of 2000 election
- Stephen Hawking to retire from prestigious post
- Tehran cleric: world financial crisis damages Iran
- UN: Over 12,000 cholera cases in Guinea Bissau
- EPL: Back to drawing board for overseas games
- Shas party rejects joining new Israeli government
- Surging yen alarms export-dependent Japan Inc.
- Surging yen alarms export-dependent Japan Inc.
- Bangladesh seeks maintained effort against NZ
- Bangladesh seeks maintained effort against NZ
- US stocks head for sharp drop on recession fears
- Samsung 3rd-quarter profit falls 44 percent
- Samsung 3rd-quarter profit falls 44 percent
- FIS makes safety changes for Alpine ski World Cup
- Hockey body investigates Murley move to Russia
- Obama, ahead in key states, briefly halts campaign
- Asia, Europe to urge key IMF role in credit crisis
- Asia, Europe to urge key IMF role in credit crisis
- Asia, Europe to urge key IMF role in credit crisis
- Kenyon says more signings unlikely at Chelsea
- China's ICBC says 3Q net profit up 25.5 pct
- China's ICBC says 3Q net profit up 25.5 pct
- UK economy officially on the brink of recession
- Volkswagen 9-month sales rise 3.9 percent
- Ballesteros undergoes third operation
- Stephen Hawking to retire from prestigious post
- Search begins for London 2012 mascots
- SKorean stock index closes below 1,000
- SKorean stock index closes below 1,000
- Interbank lending rates fall slightly
- Players get ready for cricket's richest prize
- Stocks head for sharp decline on recession fears
- 2010 World Cup Referees List
- Queens Park Rangers fires Dowie after five months
- Indian stock index falls to lowest since late 2005
- Indian stock index falls to lowest since late 2005
- FIFA announces refs for 2010 World Cup
- Stocks head for sharp decline on recession fears
- 'Housewives' actor Harold out of intensive care
- North Korea proposes military contact with South
- North Korea proposes military contact with South
- British tycoon Branson abandons sailing record
- Euro plunges on Eastern Europe fears
- OPEC ministers cut output by 1.5 million barrels
- Goodell: Ad revenues dropping for NFL games
- ATP-Swiss Indoors Results
- St. Petersburg Open Results
- FIFA delays decision on 2018, 2022 WCup bidding
- Hoffenheim brings novelty to Bundesliga
- Former Vienna mayor dies; was bomb target in 1993
- Stocks head for sharp decline on recession fears
- Stocks head for sharp decline on recession fears
- Ferguson not surprised at Beckham's proposed move
- Surging yen alarms export-dependent Japan Inc.
- Oil trades around US$63 despite OPEC cuts output
- Surging yen alarms export-dependent Japan Inc.
- McCain faces hurdle as economy continues to sour
- Brazil stocks plunge 5 percent on recession fears
- Real Madrid says Ronaldo deal unlikely in future
- Report: Air traffic declines sharply in September
- Obama says grandmother may not see Election Day
- Nalbandian beats Becker at Swiss Indoors
- Hong Kong stock index tumbles 8.3 percent
- Hong Kong stock index tumbles 8.3 percent
- Brazil stocks plunge 8 percent on recession fears
- Former Vienna mayor dies; was bomb target in 1993
- Stocks dive on belief global recession is at hand
- Spain: We will be at Washington summit
- Credit markets see signs of squeeze again
- Stocks, oil, gold tank on growing recession fears
- Stocks dive on belief global recession is at hand
- Governing party boycotts parliament over scandal
- US dollar falls to 13-year low versus yen
- US dollar falls to 13-year low versus yen
- Real Madrid says Ronaldo deal unlikely in future
- KBC bank reassures investors after shares plunge
- Nun alleging rape in India speaks out
- September existing US home sales up 5.5 pct
- Brazil stocks plunge on recession fears
- Former Vienna mayor dies; was bomb target in 1993
- Stocks dive on belief global recession is at hand
- PNC Financial buying National City for $5.58B
- Europeans chasing Miller, Vonn in World Cup
- OPEC ministers cut output by 1.5 million barrels
- McCain faces hurdle as economy continues to sour
- No rest for dead at foreclosed Mich. funeral home
- Richard Branson abandons sailing record
- Real Madrid says Ronaldo deal unlikely in future
- Stocks dive on belief global recession is at hand
- Ashley Cole could return against Liverpool
- September existing US home sales up 5.5 pct
- Chrysler to cut 25 pct of salaried work force
- EU chief calls for new rules for financial system
- EU chief calls for new rules for financial system
- World markets sink as recession fears spread
- Goodell says expanded NFL season good for quality
- Ukraine liberalizes currency market
- FIFA delays decision on 2018, 2022 WCup bidding
- Iceland to receive IMF loan
- Norway parliament accepts bank liquidity package
- Blatter says FIFA secure in world financial crisis
- Fla. woman grows dreads to nearly 9 feet
- Tottenham prepares for must-win match vs. Bolton
- Chrysler to cut 25 percent of salaried work force
- John defeats Enoki on unanimous decision
- Jury sent home in US senator's corruption trial
- McCain faces hurdle as economy continues to sour
- Spain: We will be at Washington summit
- Kid Rock's apparel line to aid music scholarships
- Greek minister resigns over land swap scandal
- Bruce Lee's daughter applauds Chinese TV series
- Latin American stocks plunge on recession fears
- Despite slump, Yahoo plans new operations
- French probe finds problems at crisis-hit bank
- Official distributes Obama 'black Hitler' claim
- Hoffenheim brings novelty to Bundesliga
- US woman grows dreads to 2.6 meters
- Mexican peso stabilizes after record drop
- Stocks, oil, gold tank on growing recession fears
- WTA-Fortis Championships Results
- Germany rejects French proposal for sovereign fund
- Chrysler to cut 25 percent of salaried work force
- Diego to miss Hannover game
- Nalbandian, del Potro reach Swiss Indoors semis
- Zvonareva, Radwanska reach semifinals in Linz
- 6 Myanmar opposition members get long jail terms
- Depressed astronauts might get computerized solace
- Cirstea upsets Hantuchova
- Euro, pound plunge
- Latin American stocks plunge on recession fears
- Lyon Grand Prix Results
- Iceland to receive US$2 billion IMF loan
- Gold briefly drops to 21-month low as stocks fall
- Aussie film fest at Leofoo Cineplex
- Josef Dolp named Starwood's Taiwan area top executive
- Evergreen Phoenix to open in 2009
- Macau joins ITF 2008 exhibition
- Turkey Association urges public to eat domestic roast turkey
- Burger King, Dachan form joint venture
- The joy of Thanksgiving at Miramar Garden Taipei
- France's Sarkozy leaves enormous carbon footprint
- U.S. alliances use cap-and-trade to curtail greenhouse gases
- Potent greenhouse gas more prevalent than estimated, study says
- Guns N' Roses releases album
- 'Divorced' woman in real jail after 'killing' virtual husband
- Author Bennett donates archive to UK university
- Mars pioneers should stay there: Buzz Aldrin
- Damon 'honored' by Joe's shout-out
- Holland shuts cafes to ward off 'drug tourists'
- Scientists discover way to erase single mice memories ... are humans next?
- Hot cuppa melts hearts, gives good feelings: research
- Roma look to beat pyschological foe in Udinese match
- Rooney returns to where it all started
- Udinese adds to Spurs' woe in UEFA Cup
- Sabres rally to beat Wild in OT
- Murray has a breeze; Federer fights through
- Shields sharp as Rays level Series
- Taiwan share prices close down 3.2 percent
- U.S. dollar slides to 13-year low against yen
- Asia stocks slump as fears continue
- Wall Street rebounds on energy, drug strength
- Hong Kong probes Lehman-product complaints: official
- New York Times eyes debt
- Latin America in jaws of global financial crisis
- Southern China to shed millions of jobs
- Paulson plans buying stakes in regional U.S. banks
- Microsoft beats profits forecast amid turmoil
- IMF mulls fund for emerging economies
- Icelandic union backs EU entry
- Russians want bigger state role as crisis bites: poll
- OPEC decides to cut production
- Discovery of Philippine artifacts may unearth secrets of lost tribe
- Nigerian man with 86 wives faces a fatwa
- Philippines says foreign jihadis a worry
- McCain attacks Obama on Florida bus tour
- Coalition talks flop, Israel nears elections
- Election winner may welcome early exit in 2013
- Ghost of Bear Stearns haunts South Korea economy
- Japan, China set up hotline in a bid to strengthen ties
- Bali bombers to be executed in early November: official
- Taiwanese-Brazilian orphan sent to foster family in Brazil
- Peacock Biscuits pulled off the shelves in Taiwan
- Government makes no concessions on diplomatic, defense fronts: Taiwan President
- Taiwan prosecutors question Jeffrey Koo, Sr. over money laundering
- Protected Taiwan salmon survive
- National Palace Museum begins Asian art show in southern Taiwan
- Official to push for film studies in Taiwan's high schools
- Merits of daily cross-strait flights discussed in survey
- Taiwan KMT lawmakers call on DPP to cancel protest
- China's Chen Yunlin may not visit southern Taiwan
- China, EU pledge to fight financial crisis
- Taiwanese Nobel laureate elected as head of global scientific group
- Thousands to march to 'protect Taiwan'
- Chan blazes through to semis in Taipei
- Man arrested for threatening Taiwan ex-President's life
- Bakeries in southern Taiwan struggling to survive
- KMT securing of Ketagalan Blvd. restricts freedom of speech: Taiwan DPP
- Police: McCain volunteer changes ATM attack story
- Leaders call for new rules for financial system
- McCain health plan calls for shopping around
- McCain faces hurdle as economy continues to sour
- Bruce Lee's daughter applauds Chinese TV series
- Latin American stocks plunge on recession fears
- Official distributes Obama 'black Hitler' claim
- Palin stylist draws higher pay than policy adviser
- McCain faces hurdle as economy continues to sour
- Palin calls herself a frugal shopper when at home
- Polls apart: Why polls vary on presidential race
- US stocks dive on belief recession is at hand
- Palin to testify on police firing scandal
- Oil prices plunge more than $3 a barrel
- Cuba not hopeful Obama, McCain will lift embargo
- Republicans voice concern with their candidate
- Police: McCain volunteer made up robbery story
- Christian right intensifies attacks on Obama
- Tarot master fraud who tricked Taiwan ex-president gets arrested
- Obama the grandson replaces Obama the candidate
- Taiwan ex-president Lee says cross-strait talks should be official
- Republicans voice concern with their candidate
- 'Modularly-assembled' target drugs developed by medical researchers in Taiwan
- Shipping links conducive to fruit exports to China:Taiwan president
- Bakeries in southern Taiwan struggling to survive
- Agreement on cargo charters to be signed in new round of talks: Taiwan SEF
- KMT securing of Ketagalan Blvd. restricts freedom of speech in Taiwan: DPP
- Taiwan ex-president calls for cross-strait government-to-government talks
- Jennifer Hudson's mother, brother slain in Chicago
- DPP Chair willing to debate with Taiwan President on sovereignty issue
- Kaohsiung City (Taiwan) to promote World Games in Hong Kong
- One million joins the 1025 rally to safeguard Taiwan
- A policewoman gets in conflict with vendors before the 1025 Taiwan rally
- Taiwan's office workers burned by global financial meltdown: survey
- President promotes Taiwan agricultural products
- Premier spends big to promote Taiwan produce
- Taiwan Presidential Office prefers SEF-ARATS model for cross-strait talks
- Taiwan Police College celebrates 63rd anniversary
- Taiwan Vice President promotes Taichung suncakes
- Taipei Philharmonic Orchestra to perform Beethoven in Taipei, Taiwan
- After sad visit, Obama returns to campaign trail
- Taiwan MOI says police will ensure rally safety
- Taiwan's ITRI to promote cross-strait industrial cooperation
- Taiwan President condemns China’s businessmen over adulterated goods
- Chan ousted by determined Italian foe in OEC Taipei Ladies Open
- Opposition rally protests president's cross-strait policies
- Changhua County in central Taiwan holds milk cow festival to support dairy industry
- Protest march in Taipei attracts foreigners' attention
- DPP head wants to debate Taiwan President Ma on sovereignty issue
- Taiwan gov't urged to help with orphan drugs research
- Verdasco advances in St. Petersburg
- EU chief calls for new rules for financial system
- PNC Financial buying National City for $5.58B
- Munteanu set to become new Steaua Bucharest coach
- Vale: Chinese demand for iron ore has plunged
- European car industry slumps amid financial crisis
- Credit markets see signs of squeeze again
- Ballesteros' brain operation complication-free
- Chrysler to cut 25 percent of salaried work force
- No new signings expected for Chelsea
- Ballesteros' brain operation complication-free
- Chile: Presidential leanings in mayoral voting?
- Left-wing coalition seeks to govern German state
- Russia's stock exchanges sink, shut down early
- Wenger criticizes Arsenal's Gallas over cigarette
- Country singer Lorrie Morgan files for bankruptcy
- English FA pursues Jamaican debt over ticket sales
- Hayden sets fastest practice time in Valencia
- World markets slide on economic growth fears
- Telmex Int'l: 4th quarter investment costs to fall
- Recall issued for tainted Japanese noodles
- Nalbandian, del Potro reach Swiss Indoors semis
- Michael Ballack to meet Germany coach Joachim Loew
- Rogge to seek second term as IOC president
- In campaign pause, Palin to testify on controversy
- Will Ferrell's Bush meets Fey's Palin on 'SNL'
- Ballesteros' brain operation complication-free
- Europe feels thunderclap, recession looms
- Branson abandons attempt at trans-Atlantic record
- NY condo tries luring buyers with 'Obama clause'
- Ivanovic, Zvonareva, Radwanska reach semifinals
- Euro, pound plunge
- Pumper, Huetthaler banned for doping
- A look at financial developments around the world
- Russia's stock exchanges sink, shut down early
- Soderling beats Roddick to reach Lyon semifinals
- Anand draws against Kramnik in 8th chess game
- Mexico waits on FIFA decision for U-17 finals
- Mexico's Televisa expects 4.5 pct growth for 2008
- Democrats plan spending hike to rebuild US economy
- ATP-Swiss Indoors Results
- Recall issued for tainted Japanese noodles
- Recall issued for tainted Japanese noodles
- Country singer Lorrie Morgan files for bankruptcy
- St. Petersburg Open Results
- Stocks, oil, gold tank on growing recession fears
- Bush votes early for McCain
- Police: McCain volunteer made up robbery story
- Country singer Lorrie Morgan files for bankruptcy
- Police: McCain volunteer made up robbery story
- Recall issued for tainted Japanese noodles
- Recall issued for tainted Japanese noodles
- Murray advances to St. Petersburg Open semifinals
- Jordanian football team arrives in West Bank
- No rest for dead at foreclosed Mich. funeral home
- OPEC ministers cut output by 1.5 million barrels
- Vanessa Hudgens loved her `High School' graduation
- Everything goes at Detroit-area funeral home
- Police: McCain volunteer made up robbery story
- Federer, Nalbandian reach Swiss Indoors semifinals
- Murray advances to St. Petersburg Open semifinals
- Police: McCain volunteer made up robbery story
- Oil prices plunge more than $3 a barrel
- US taking steps to get Albania, Croatia into NATO
- WTA-Generali Ladies Results
- WTA-Fortis Championships Results
- Palin stylist draws higher pay than policy adviser
- IMF reforms loan programs for countries in trouble
- Brazil miner Vale slows output as demand slumps
- Dementieva, Wozniacki, Li, Cirstea reach quarters
- S&P affirms rating on Venezuelan debt
- Police: McCain volunteer made up robbery story
- Stocks fall on belief global recession is at hand
- Federer, Nalbandian reach Swiss Indoors semis
- ATP-Lyon Grand Prix Results
- Credit markets see signs of squeeze again
- Soderling beats Roddick to reach Lyon semis
- Gold up
- Ventura captures Filly & Mare Sprint
- Brazil miner Vale slows output as demand slumps
- Lightening strikes only once _ but kills 52 cows
- Palin testifies to investigator in ethics dispute
- Despite slump, Yahoo plans new operations
- Stocks fall on belief global recession is at hand
- Ivanovic, Zvonareva, Radwanska, Bartoli into semis
- Dementieva, Wozniacki, Li, Cirstea reach semis
- Ventura captures Filly & Mare Sprint
- PNC Financial buying National City for $5.58B
- Latin American stocks plunge on recession fears
- Ambulance called to Isiah Thomas' NY home
- Oil prices plunge more than $3 a barrel
- Vanek sheds stress of contract and expectations
- 3 army colonels fired in Colombia for killings
- Guantanamo guards struggle with hunger striker
- Obama the grandson replaces Obama the candidate
- Vanessa Hudgens loved her `High School' graduation
- Gold briefly drops to 21-month low as stocks fall
- New York governor's top aide quits in tax flap
- Garcia, Finch, Kjeldsen share lead at Castello
- Lightning strikes only once _ but kills 52 cows
- Lightning strikes only once _ but kills 52 cows
- Dollar soars vs euro, pound; sinks vs yen
- Ambulance called to Isiah Thomas' NY home
- Plaxico Burress fined $45,000 by NFL for 2 issues
- Guantanamo guards struggle with hunger striker
- Police: McCain volunteer made up robbery story
- Stocks fall on belief global recession is at hand
- Market's latest lurch down raises new uncertainty
- Beckham confirms possible brief loan to AC Milan
- Mexican peso stabilizes after record drop
- Stardom Bound storms to win in Juvenile Fillies
- No curbs on Wall Street pay despite meltdown
- Tom Cruise returns the favor to Lauer
- No rest for dead at foreclosed Mich. funeral home
- UN chief urges nuclear powers to cut arsenals
- World market losses rattle US investors; Dow drops
- IMF changes loan programs for countries in trouble
- Williams, Zvonareva qualify for WTA Champs
- Ambulance called to Isiah Thomas' NY home
- Credit markets see signs of squeeze again
- Plaxico Burress fined $45,000 by NFL for 2 issues
- Stocks fall on belief global recession is at hand
- A look at financial developments around the world
- Forever Together wins Filly & Mare Turf
- Guantanamo trial for Canadian delayed to January
- No curbs on Wall Street pay despite meltdown
- Palin testifies to investigator in ethics dispute
- New York governor's top aide quits in tax flap
- Blatter says FIFA secure in world financial crisis
- Brazilian bank Unibanco wants local AIG operations
- Brazilian bank Unibanco wants local AIG operations
- Chrysler slashing 5,000 jobs as sale talk goes on
- Zenyatta still perfect, wins BC Ladies' Classic
- World market losses rattle US investors; Dow drops
- Rain washes out NASCAR qualifying at Atlanta
- Brazilian bank Unibanco wants local AIG operations
- Star-Ledger cuts newsroom staff by nearly half
- Fragomeni defeats Kraj for WBC cruiserweight title
- Crisis could force big US public transit payments
- Police: McCain volunteer made up robbery story
- German Football Results
- German Football Summaries
- Leverkusen beats Cologne 2-0 in derby
- James leads Champions Tour event
- Zenyatta still perfect, wins BC Ladies' Classic
- OD victim taken from Isiah Thomas' NY home
- Bush welcomes Albania, Croatia into NATO
- Udalls ahead in Colorado, New Mexico Senate races
- OPEC ministers cut output by 1.5 million barrels
- Now it's White turn to overshadow Bush, Leinart
- Was Austrian far-right leader Joerg Haider gay?
- Palin testifies to investigator in ethics dispute
- Delobel-Schoenfelder lead after compulsory dance
- World Series Glance
- Oberholser takes second-round Frys lead
- Skate America Results
- After so many years, Moyer makes his Series pitch
- Jerry Lewis under fire over 2nd anti-gay slur
- Jerry Lewis under fire over 2nd anti-gay slur
- Palin testifies to investigator in ethics dispute
- McCain's brother apologizes over traffic complaint
- 6 Myanmar opposition members get jail terms
- Crisis could trigger big public transit payments
- Recall issued for tainted Japanese noodles
- Recall issued for tainted Japanese noodles
- Wilson sets pace in Indy 300 practice
- Wilson sets pace in Indy 300 practice
- NASCAR-Sprint Cup-Pep Boys Auto 500 Lineup
- Palin stylist draws higher pay than policy adviser
- McCain's brother apologizes over traffic complaint
- Mexico requests WTO consultation on US tuna rules
- Jerry Lewis under fire over 2nd anti-gay slur
- Jerry Lewis under fire over 2nd anti-gay slur
- Man charged with threatening Ohio elections chief
- McCain's brother apologizes for emergency call
- McCain's brother apologizes for emergency call
- Rain delays start of Bangladesh-NZ test
- Rain delays start of Bangladesh-NZ test
- Jerry Lewis under fire over 2nd anti-gay slur
- Jerry Lewis under fire over 2nd anti-gay slur
- Jennifer Hudson's mother, brother slain in Chicago
- 6 Philippine soldiers killed in rebel ambush
- Isiah Thomas denies overdose report
- Rain could wash out Game 3 of World Series
- McCain's brother apologizes for emergency call
- Venezuela's Chavez: Palin a pitiful 'beauty queen'
- Power takes 3rd straight Indy 300 pole
- Power takes 3rd straight Indy 300 pole
- Jennifer Hudson's mother, brother slain in Chicago
- Zherdev powers Rangers over Blue Jackets
- Power takes 3rd straight Indy 300 pole
- Power takes 3rd straight Indy 300 pole
- Russians surprise leaders at Skate America
- Indy 300 Starting Lineup
- No. 13 Boise State beats San Jose State
- Palin drops puck at Blues game
- Indy 300 Starting Lineup
- Isiah Thomas, police, dispute overdose story
- Diaz maintains lead early in second round
- Diaz maintains lead early in second round
- 6 Philippine soldiers killed in rebel ambush
- Asia-Pacific region weather
- Obama, McCain target the West's toss-up states
- Skate America Results
- Power takes 3rd straight Indy 300 pole
- Power takes 3rd straight Indy 300 pole
- Bangladesh-NZ first day rained out
- Bangladesh-NZ first day rained out
- Iraqis have money but lack know-how in spending it
- Lysacek, Weir 1-2 after men's short program
- Indy 300 notebook
- Leaders endorse IMF in aiding stricken economies
- 6 Philippine soldiers killed in rebel ambush
- Biden dismisses McCain claim on change
- 2 Koreas to hold military talks on Monday
- 2 Koreas to hold military talks on Monday
- Obama, McCain target the West's toss-up states
- Sick Wis. teen plays first, only football game
- Alam appointed new coach of Pakistan
- Alam appointed new coach of Pakistan
- Sick Wis. teen plays first, only football game
- Poutiainen leads World Cup giant slalom
- Women's World Cup Giant Slalom Results
- Storm clouds hang over Sochi Olympics
- Stupples takes two-stroke lead in China
- Stupples takes two-stroke lead in China
- Asia, Europe reach consensus on financial crisis
- Taiwan opposition protests visit by Chinese envoy
- Taiwan opposition protests visit by Chinese envoy
- Biden's effort predicted _ even the unpredictable
- Jaukovic breaks world short-course record
- Jaukovic breaks world short-course record
- Vatican suspends bishop who adopted woman
- Jaukovic breaks world short-course record
- Jaukovic breaks world short-course record
- Former ally of Philippine leader backs impeachment
- Jennifer Hudson's nephew missing after slayings
- Reports: Soviet-era singer Magomayev dies at 66
- Premier says China to ensure safe food
- Lithuania conservatives hope for 2nd-round victory
- Report: Teen who duped Taiwan's ex-leader arrested
- 2 Koreas to hold military talks on Monday
- 2 Koreas to hold military talks on Monday
- Taiwan opposition protests visit by Chinese envoy
- Reports: Soviet-era singer Magomayev dies at 66
- Ballesteros stable after brain operation
- England opens World Cup with win
- Report: Teen who duped Taiwan's ex-leader arrested
- Stupples takes two-stroke lead in China
- England opens World Cup with win
- Voter registration suspended in Ivory Coast
- Zettel wins World Cup giant slalom
- Women's World Cup Giant Slalom Results
- Pakistani troops capture militant stronghold
- Women's World Cup Giant Slalom Results
- Premier says China to ensure safe food
- English Football Results
- UK minister: no favoritism toward Russian oligarch
- Man United held 1-1 by Everton in Premier League
- Japan's leader wants more phone time with China
- Zettel wins World Cup giant slalom
- Women's World Cup Giant Slalom Results
- Kremlin: Soviet-era singer Magomayev dies at 66
- Czech Republic holds Senate runoff elections
- WTA-Generali Ladies Results
- Sick teen kicks 3 extra points in first, only game
- Man United held 1-1 by Everton in Premier League
- English Football Results
- Obama, McCain target the West's toss-up states
- Briton, South African shot to death in Kabul
- Zvonareva beats Bartoli to reach final in Linz
- Merkel's Bavaria-only ally elects new leader
- Jennifer Hudson's nephew missing after slayings
- PSG considers move for Ronaldo
- Man United held 1-1 by Everton in Premier League
- Bush urges patience in economic crisis
- Scottish Football Results
- ATP-St. Petersburg Open Results
- Dalai Lama says he has given up on China talks
- Austrian central bank governor hospitalized
- UK minister: no favoritism toward Russian oligarch
- ATP-Swiss Indoors Results
- Golubev advances to St. Petersburg Open final
- Lyon Grand Prix Results
- Pakistani troops capture militant stronghold
- Stoner takes Valencia GP pole position
- Sick teen kicks 3 extra points in first, only game
- Zimbabwe opposition leader calls for justice
- Obama, McCain target the West's toss-up states
- Dementieva beats Cirstea to reach Luxembourg final
- WTA-Fortis Championships Results
- Jennifer Hudson's nephew missing after slayings
- Nalbandian beats Del Potro in Swiss Indoors semis
- Valencia Grand Prix Results
- ATP-St. Petersburg Open Results
- Soderling beats Simon to reach Lyon final
- Obama, McCain target the West's toss-up states
- German Football Summaries
- Man United held 1-1 by Everton in Premier League
- German Football Results
- Bayern overturns deficit in Bundesliga win
- ATP-Swiss Indoors Results
- Murray faces Golubev in St. Petersburg Open final
- WTA-Generali Ladies Results
- Leverkusen move top of German league with derby win over Cologne
- Real give up on Ronaldo
- Ivanovic beats Pennetta to reach Linz semis
- Britain's Murray reaches St Petersburg semis
- Hossa and Zetterberg strike twice to lead Red Wings past Thrashers
- China still mulling bid for World Cup finals
- Scolari savors clash of English Premier League invincibles
- Sidelines
- Wonder shot earns Garcia share of lead at home event
- Premier League boss Scudamore still hoping to schedule 39th game
- Hayden rules MotoGP in Spanish rain
- Bird flu fight hindered by complacency: U.N. agency
- Work that body while at work
- Feel-good foods: What you eat can affect your mood
- The way he is: Eminem tells all in new memoir
- Iceland: Land of extremes
- Raphael masterpiece returns after 10 years
- Sale of fashion king's Chinese relics angers Beijing
- 'Sarah P' wigs are all the rage for Halloween party-goers
- Queen Cleopatra to rise again in 3D glamor glory
- Mother, brother of Oscar winner murdered
- Big bucks London art market starts to feel economic chill
- 'New poor' in Italy lining up for free food
- In Brief
- Pakistan troops retake key town from al-Qaeda, military claims
- McCain looking for traction in U.S. election campaign
- At least 47 die in Yemen storms
- Afghan shootout leaves three dead in nation's capital
- Foreclosures help housing market find a bottom
- U.S. candidates could learn from Taiwan's environment policies
- GM/Chrysler talks intensify
- Poor nations must improve trade capacity: WTO
- Wall Street sees rocky road as Fed meeting looms
- Crisis hits global stocks and shakes up currencies
- Chen's 'fortune-teller' arrested, says CIB
- Huge Taiwan protest shows people's power
- Asia, Europe close ranks at ASEM summit to ease financial crisis
- Half a million shout for Taiwan President Ma to step down
- Obama, McCain begin closing arguments
- Obama to campaign for first time with Bill Clinton
- Judge tosses lawsuit challenging Obama citizenship
- 7 new caps in All Blacks squad
- Corinthians returns to first division in Brazil
- Obama's victory plan: economic focus, TV ad finale
- McCain sows doubts on Obama in campaign end game
- Taiwan FSC to decide later today whether the 3.5% daily downward limit will remain
- Taiwan DPP chair wants President Ma not to chicken out in future talks with her
- Taiwan consciousness takes root, an impetus for the DPP to stand tall: Tsai
- Taiwan Presidential Office promises reforms in response to DPP protest
- KMT: China acquiesces in the "1992 consensus"
- Hong Kong tests more China food after egg scare
- Obama and McCain court Western states
- Pennsylvania Republicans disavow e-mail
- 3 protesters to Taiwan's anti-China rally hurt in the 4-bus pile-up on their way home
- Local airline to fly Kaohsiung ( Taiwan ) - Seoul ( Korea ) route
- Taiwan-based Chi Mei suffers record NT$4.1 billion loss in the 3rd quarter
- Historic home gutted by fire
- Texas holds off Oklahoma State
- To many, Taiwan's 'King Midas' more than just a business tycoon
- Taiwan delegation to depart for a pre-negotiation in China's Shenzhen tomorrow
- Australia lauds Taiwan President Ma's end to "checkbook diplomacy"
- DPP should oppose corruption, violence too:Taiwan KMT lawmakers
- Taiwan can use Australia as ASEAN participation model: diplomat
- Next Chiang-Chen meeting crucial moment for Taiwan: SEF head
- Taiwan SEF's intermediary function essential: foundation chair
- Taiwan stocks' lower limit restored to 7%
- One child dies unnaturally every two days in 2007 in Taiwan: rights groups
- Taiwan's regulations on insider trading criticized as 'unclear'
- 35 injured in coach crash during return from Taipei protest march
- Radcliffe tunes up for NYC Marathon with victory
- Democrats claim McCain violating fundraising rules
- Man United held 1-1 by Everton in Premier League
- Federer beats Lopez to reach Swiss Indoors final
- Uses for $700 billion bailout money ever shifting
- Garcia leads by 4 after 3rd round at Castellon
- English Football Results
- WTA-Fortis Championships Results
- Scottish Football Results
- Dementieva to face Wozniacki in Luxembourg final
- Bayern overturns deficit in Bundesliga win
- Prime minister's party loses Czech Senate majority
- Ivanovic, Zvonareva reach Generali Ladies final
- Anti-Berlusconi protest draws big crowd in Rome
- Murray faces Golubev in St. Petersburg Open final
- Prime minister's party loses Czech Senate majority
- Celtic recovers to beat Hibernian 4-2 and stay top
- Anti-Berlusconi protest draws big crowd in Rome
- Lyon Grand Prix Results
- Obama, McCain begin closing arguments
- Livni advisor says no election decision yet
- Livni advisor says no election decision yet
- Soderling beats Simon to reach Lyon final
- Federer beats Lopez to reach Swiss Indoors final
- In West, McCain looks for a home-court advantage
- Italian Football Results
- Italian Soccer Summaries
- Jennifer Hudson's nephew missing after slayings
- Catania draws 1-1 at Siena
- Greek Soccer Results
- Democrats claim McCain violating fundraising rules
- Tennis player Luzzi dies at 28
- Garcia leads by 4 after 3rd round at Castellon
- English Football Results
- Man United held 1-1 by Everton in Premier League
- Biden a reliable running mate amid the stumbles
- English Football Summaries
- Celtic recovers to beat Hibernian 4-2 and stay top
- French Football Results
- Long shots trigger huge payoffs at Breeders' Cup
- Biffle still chasing Johnson for Sprint Cup title
- Vaccine slashes diarrheal illness in kids
- Jankovic to end season No. 1 in women's tennis
- Favored Goldikova wins Breeders' Cup Mile
- Busch demoralized by fall in standings
- Spanish Football Results
- Lyon held to 0-0 draw at Auxerre
- English Scoring Leaders
- Police chief rebukes Thomas for involving daughter
- Real Betis beats Osasuna 2-0 in Spanish league
- Egypt: First female marriage registrar starts work
- Violence mars Sunderland's win over Newcastle
- Midshipman puts himself in Kentucky Derby picture
- Italian Football Results
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Italian Soccer Summaries
- Real Betis beats Osasuna 2-0 in Spanish league
- FBI joins search for Jennifer Hudson's nephew
- Juventus wins Turin derby
- 7 new caps in All Blacks squad
- Juventus wins Turin derby
- Former Scotland manager Ian McColl dies at 81
- Dutch Football Results
- French Football Results
- Midshipman puts himself in Kentucky Derby picture
- FC Groningen beats Sparta Rotterdam 3-0
- Kessler retains WBA super middle title
- Egypt: First female marriage registrar starts work
- FBI joins search for Jennifer Hudson's nephew
- Gayle withdraws from Stanford Superstars
- Report: Livni to recommend early Israeli elections
- Midnight Lute defends Breeders' Cup Sprint title
- Brazilians vote in runoff mayoral elections
- Kessler retains WBA super middle title
- Lyon held to 0-0 draw at Auxerre
- Ballack to apologize to Germany coach Loew
- Spanish Football Results
- Barcelona routs Almeria 5-0 in Spanish league
- Portuguese Football Results
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Aid worker killed in Somalia
- Gayle withdraws from Stanford Superstars
- Conduit wins Breeders' Cup Turf in an upset
- Brazilian Football Results
- Brazilian Football Results
- NFL says no to Haslett's win-based contract
- Tottenham fires manager Juande Ramos
- Tottenham fires manager Juande Ramos
- Leixoes downs Porto to go top in Portugal
- Pompey allow Spurs to hold talks with Redknapp
- Brazilians vote in runoff mayoral elections
- Stanford Super Series Scoreboard
- IMF board signals Strauss-Kahn will remain
- Tottenham fires manager Juande Ramos
- Twenty20 Superstars score 146-5 against Trinidad
- Tottenham fire Ramos, Redknapp takes over
- IMF director gets to keep job despite affair
- Carter's OT score lifts Flyers over Devils
- France's Delobel, Schoenfelder lead original dance
- Raven's Pass wins Breeders' Cup Classic in upset
- Tottenham fires Ramos, Redknapp to take over
- Sluman shoots 64 to take Champions lead
- Chavez threatens to imprison opposition governor
- On San Juan Hill, US glory meant Cuban humiliation
- Rare Portuguese wine gets a second chance
- Home that nurtured a star now harbors a calamity
- Christians face attacks in eastern India
- China's Wen calls for 'every means' against crisis
- Ordinary Joes have mixed feelings on wealth
- IMF director gets to keep job despite affair
- Raven's Pass wins Breeders' Cup Classic in upset
- Companies start competing for bailout money
- Sri Lanka sends envoy to India
- Skate America Results
- St. Louis' Pujols wins Roberto Clemente Award
- Police chief rebukes Thomas for involving daughter
- Tottenham fires Ramos, Redknapp to take over
- Chinese eggs found tainted with excessive melamine
- Dettori wins 2 at Breeders' Cup
- Citic Pacific hit by wrong-way currency bets
- Citic Pacific hit by wrong-way currency bets
- Rain hits Philly before Game 3 of Series
- Obama and McCain court Western states
- St. Louis' Pujols wins Roberto Clemente Award
- IMF director gets to keep job despite affair
- Home that nurtured a star now harbors a calamity
- Twenty20 Superstars beat T&T by 22 runs
- UK minister: no favoritism toward Russian oligarch
- Texas hangs on to No. 1 with tough win over OSU
- Californians float a plan: Return of the zeppelin
- Californians float a plan: Return of the zeppelin
- Savchenko and Szolokowy win Skate America pairs
- Ward makes 57 saves, Hurricanes beat Islanders
- US newswoman dies in hospital after beating
- Pennsylvania Republicans disavow e-mail
- Chavez threatens to imprison opposition governor
- Asia-Pacific weather
- Tuqiri cleared for Wallabies tour
- Tuqiri cleared for Wallabies tour
- Malaysian leader urges Indians to snub 'extremism'
- Saturday, November 1
- Chinese eggs found tainted with excessive melamine
- Skate America Results
- Texas hangs on to No. 1 with tough win over OSU
- Major League Soccer Results
- Old and new collide on All Blacks' spring tour
- Sunday, November 2
- Old and new collide on All Blacks' spring tour
- Ward makes 57 saves, Hurricanes beat Islanders
- Semin lifts Capitals over Stars in OT
- Microsoft goes black, making Chinese see red
- US home explodes from gas leak
- Ryan Briscoe wins Indy 300
- Ryan Briscoe wins Indy 300
- Ryan Briscoe wins Indy 300
- Ryan Briscoe wins Indy 300
- Ryan Briscoe wins Indy 300
- Ryan Briscoe wins Indy 300
- Jazz and rock keyboardist Merl Saunders dead
- Former Grateful Dead keyboardist Saunders dies
- SNL's Amy Poehler gives birth to baby boy
- Ward makes 57 saves, Hurricanes beat Islanders
- Lithuanians vote for parliament in 2nd round
- Top 25 College Football results
- Indy 300 Results
- Actress Amy Poehler now a real baby mama
- Kim leads after ladies short program
- Japanese sausage recall after cyanide scare
- Ryan Briscoe wins Indy 300
- Ryan Briscoe wins Indy 300
- World Series Glance
- Home that nurtured a star now harbors a calamity
- Phillies edge Rays 5-4 in World Series Game 3
- Italy's Cunego wins Japan Open, Basso third
- Italy's Cunego wins Japan Open, Basso third
- Bangladesh-NZ second day rained out
- Bangladesh-NZ second day rained out
- Italy's Cunego wins Japan Open, Basso third
- Italy's Cunego wins Japan Open, Basso third
- Kansas City, Real Salt Lake make playoffs
- Livni to tell Peres: Let's hold early elections
- Indy 300 notebook
- Indy 300 notebook
- Phillies edge Rays 5-4 in World Series Game 3
- Skate America Results
- Kuwait halts trading on Gulf Bank after losses
- Reports: Bank of Korea may cut key interest rate
- Reports: Bank of Korea may cut key interest rate
- Alfredsson wins Grand China Air tournament
- Alfredsson wins Grand China Air tournament
- Malaysian PM urges Indians to renounce 'extremism'
- Kozuka wins men's title at Skate America
- Adelaide takes A-League lead
- Adelaide takes A-League lead
- Livni to abandon coalition-building efforts
- Report: Iranian president has fallen ill
- France beats Scotland 36-18
- France beats Scotland 36-18
- Iraq's Cabinet sends hydrocarbon law to parliament
- Emirates gets 2nd late A380, expects 2 more in '08
- Livni: Israel is going to new elections
- Australian breaks short-course world record
- Redknapp takes charge of Spurs after Ramos ousted
- Indian troops fire on Kashmir protesters; 1 dead
- Livni to abandon coalition-building efforts
- J-League leader Kashima defeated
- J-League leader Kashima defeated
- Alfredsson wins Grand China Air tournament
- Alfredsson wins Grand China Air tournament
- Albrecht leads World Cup giant slalom
- Men's World Cup Giant Slalom Results
- Redknapp takes charge of Spurs after Ramos ousted
- Australian breaks short-course world record
- Australian breaks short-course world record
- Emirates gets 2nd late A380, expects 2 more in '08
- Reports: Bank of Korea may cut key interest rate
- Reports: Bank of Korea may cut key interest rate
- Report: Iranian president has fallen ill
- Global slowdown poses risks to China's growth
- Global slowdown poses risks to China's growth
- Redknapp takes charge of Spurs after Ramos ousted
- Livni to abandon coalition-building efforts
- Australia beats NZ; France holds off Scotland
- Australia beats NZ; France holds off Scotland
- Egypt news company fined for broadcasting protest
- Cheruiyot wins Frankfurt Marathon
- Australia beats NZ; France holds off Scotland
- Australia beats NZ; France holds off Scotland
- Kuwait moves to prop up bank
- Frankfurt Marathon Results
- Obama and McCain court Western states
- German minister: Crisis far from over
- Last-ditch effort to salvage coalition talks
- Valencia Grand Prix Results
- Livni to abandon coalition-building efforts
- Report: Ronaldo to stay at Manchester Utd
- Mercosur members in Brazil to debate global crisis
- Report: Ronaldo to stay at Manchester Utd
- Albrecht wins World Cup giant slalom
- Men's World Cup Giant Slalom Results
- Saudi king to attend Nov. UN interfaith dialogue
- Mercosur members in Brazil to debate global crisis
- Report: India's BBCI puts Sri Lanka tour on hold
- Report: India's BBCI puts Sri Lanka tour on hold
- Report: India's BBCI puts Sri Lanka tour on hold
- Iraq's Cabinet sends hydrocarbon law to parliament
- Tottenham needs Redknapp magic to avoid relegation
- Swiss mull UBS subprime prosecutions: report
- Three spots for Shanghai decided at Paris Masters
- Iran says OPEC may decrease production
- Men's World Cup Giant Slalom Results
- Swiss mull UBS subprime prosecutions: report
- Three spots for Shanghai decided at Paris Masters
- Redknapp takes charge of Spurs after Ramos ousted
- McCain fights to overcome Obama lead
- FIFA: Palestinian home game historic
- Global slowdown poses risks to China's growth
- Global slowdown poses risks to China's growth
- Egypt news company fined for broadcasting protest
- Cheruiyot wins Frankfurt Marathon
- Radcliffe tunes up for NYC Marathon with victory
- Pakistan fighting leaves 18 dead
- ATP-St. Petersburg Open Results
- MCC says Pakistan should lose disputed test
- Porsche increases Volkswagen stake to 42.6 percent
- McCain fights to overcome Obama lead
- Ivanovic beats Zvonareva to win Linz title
- Albrecht wins World Cup giant slalom
- US considering implications of nuclear decline
- Man City goalkeeper Joe Hart signs new 5-year deal
- Frings won't retire from German team
- Ivanovic beats Zvonareva to win Linz title
- Radcliffe tunes up for NYC Marathon with victory
- MCC says Twenty20 must not damage test cricket
- Saudi king to attend Nov. UN interfaith dialogue
- Stoner wins season-ending Valencia GP
- Ex-congressman freed from Colombian rebels
- Porsche increases Volkswagen stake to 42.6 percent
- Young voters could rock the polls this year
- Finns vote in municipal elections
- Livni sticks by decision to urge new election
- Ex-congressman freed from Colombian rebels
- Taiwan's airline to fly Kaohsiung-Seoul route
- To many, Taiwan's 'King Midas' more than just a business tycoon
- Taiwan can use Australia as ASEAN participation model: diplomat
- Next Chiang-Chen meeting crucial moment for Taiwan: SEF head
- One child dies unnaturally every two days in Taiwan in 2007: rights groups
- 35 injured in coach crash during return from Taiwan protest march
- Ark. anchorwoman dies in hospital after beating
- In Brief
- Scientists grow purple tomatoes
- Hudson's home harbors a calamity
- U.S. company offers rides on zeppelin airship
- Ship orders may fall 30%: OSG
- DotAsia and Creative Commons join forces to boost service
- Holiday Inn East Taipei introduces Year End Party promotion
- Caesar Park Taipei offers ITF specials
- Miramar Garden presents Year-end & Spring specials
- Grand Hyatt Taipei participates in 2008 International Travel Fair
- Cosco capacity to rise 6% by 2011
- Northwest Passage access should be unfettered: U.S.
- OOIL may cut capacity by 16%
- Tianjin Port may miss 2008 growth target
- China Shipping sees box traffic drop
- IMO environmental meeting deliberates pollution issues
- Economic slump delays ride into retirement sunset for U.S. seniors
- 'Brand America' still admired in China
- German banks seek state aid, report claims
- Kuwait moves to guarantee bank deposits
- Global crisis, growing inflation threaten Vietnam's poor: U.N.
- Investors favoring yen over more lucrative currencies
- South Korea seeks urgent action on economy
- China's exporters foresee bleak future in slowdown
- KBC bank to seek 3.5b euros state aid: reports
- Japan to raise capital funds to US$110b: minister
- OPEC set to meet regularly as worldwide recession looms
- World leaders pledge financial reform as gloom deepens
- Candidates victory plans: no mistakes allowed II
- Candidates victory plans: no mistakes allowed I
- Bitter infighting over 'diva' Palin in McCain campaign
- Barack Obama and John McCain court Western states
- Future of green is not so black, say some environmentalists
- U.S. college grads question value of higher education
- Foreign scholars help make campuses international
- Fedorov is top Russian all-time NHL goal scorer
- Amauri fires Juve to vital derby victory, easing pressure on coach
- Eto'o hat-trick sends five-goal Barca to the top
- Japan's Kozuka wins Skate America men's title
- Australia's Hackett eyes political future
- Sutherland seizes PGA lead with 63
- France off to confident start in World Cup win over Scots
- Jankovic secures end-of-year top spot
- Ramos leaves Cockerels, Pompey's Redknapp set to replace him
- Tigers maul Baggies to go joint top of Premier League
- Phillies edge sloppy Rays to take 2-1 lead
- Next president should support talks between Israel, Syria
- Ma must come clean on Taiwan Strait talks
- Nearly quarter of Beijing infants fed tainted milk
- Top Iran minister faces impeachment
- Sudan confident Chinese hostages will be released
- Malaysia releases 10 Hindu rights activists
- New British defense secretary backs French EU military plans
- Japanese meat company recalls tainted sausage
- Communist rebels storm Philippine jail, freeing seven
- Security relaxed at Aung San Suu Kyi's Yangon home: witnesses
- Rebels seize east Congo army camp
- Taiwan's regulations on insider trading criticized as 'unclear'
- DPP should oppose corruption, violence too: Taiwan KMT
- Taiwan stocks' lower limit restored to 7%
- Australia praises Taiwan President's efforts to put end to 'checkbook diplomacy'
- Israel's Livni to call for early elections
- Taiwan SEF's intermediary function essential: foundation chair
- Ma tries to reassure Taiwan he won't sell out to China
- Live from New York, it's Amy Poehler's baby
- Federer beats Nalbandian in Swiss Indoors final
- Taiwan President Ma moves into official residence
- Yikes! there's politics in my mailbox
- Palin: Election isn't over till it's over
- Endorsements: Anchorage paper picks Obama
- McCain fights to overcome Obama lead
- Japan PM appeals to young voters in Tokyo speech
- Brazilians vote in runoff mayoral elections
- Crisis moves to Gulf Arab nations
- In Iowa, McCain dismisses Palin clothes flap
- Livni halts coalition efforts, urges new election
- Studies: Newer HIV drugs more tolerable for many
- `High School Musical' graduates to No. 1 with $42M
- Arsenal beats West Ham 2-0
- McCain vows comeback
- Obama stirs up supporters in Colorado
- Alaska's largest newspaper endorses Obama
- McCain vows comeback, huge Obama crowd in Denver
- McCain: Hold off on more aid to auto industry
- Obama stirs up supporters in Colorado
- Obama plans 'closing argument' in Ohio
- McCain campaign: Palin returned most GOP clothes
- Candidates spar with 9 days to go
- Syria: US choppers attack village near Iraq border
- Iranian president suffering from exhaustion
- Taiwan TAUP Chair stages a hunger strike for an amendment to the Referendum Law
- Taiwan shares open sharply lower
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Foreign exchange rates
- Center Yilan highlighting Philippine traditional arts
- Taiwan stocks open down 278 on the first day of resuming the 7% limit-down
- President Ma moves into official residence
- Taiwan's China tourism boom stumbles amid financial turmoil
- Taiwan SEF to open up new board positions
- Judge dismisses juror in Sen. Stevens case
- Financial crisis moves to Gulf Arab nations
- Designation issue to be discussed in cross-strait preparatory meet
- Taiwan stocks finished sharply down at a five-year low of 4366.87
- In Iowa, McCain dismisses sour poll numbers
- Consumer confidence index hits lowest level since 2001
- Kaohsiung labor bureau offering 500 temporary jobs
- No Major Shakeup Likely in U.S. Two-Party Political System
- President 'working hard' to send high level official to APEC summit
- Obama Presidency Would Bring New Dimension to Africa Policy
- Prosecutors to follow up on report of missing classified files
- McCain Presidency Would Likely Expand Bush Africa Policy
- Taiwan NSB's draft ordinance to clamp down dissidents tramples on human rights
- Dutch Citizen Works Behind Scenes in U.S. Presidential Campaign
- Obama Presidency Would Bring New Dimension to Africa Policy
- Taiwan policymaker vows transparency in China deals
- Suspected US strike kills up to 20 in Pakistan
- Two Koreas hold military talks
- N. Korea's human rights state 'grave'
- Taiwan MAC Chairwoman Lai invites DPP Chair Tsai to discuss cross-strait issues
- CWB aims to be able to detect, report on quakes in 30 seconds
- CLA struggles to reduce climbing unemployment rate
- Electricity prices won't drop despite crude oil price falls: official
- Dalai Lama hopes for Tibet's autonomy and loses faith in China's credibility
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Star pitcher, pianist selected as outstanding young men in Taiwan
- MAC offers to talk with DPP chair on cross-strait issues
- Shares plunge on Taipei bourse
- China's top negotiator set to visit Taiwan Nov. 3
- Kaohsiung to hold referendum on smaller primary school classes
- President calls for DPP cooperation in aftermath of mass protest
- Obama lashes McCain as Bush clone
- Obama lashes McCain as Bush 'clone'
- Obama lashes McCain as Bush 'clone'
- Soderling beats Benneteau to win Lyon final
- Attackers gouge out Afghan man's eyes
- Stoner wins season-ending Valencia GP
- Murray retains St. Petersburg Open title
- FIFA: Palestinian home game historic
- MCC says Pakistan should lose disputed test
- Garcia takes Castello Masters by 3
- Politician freed from Colombian rebels
- Liverpool ends Chelsea's 4-year unbeaten home run
- Inter held to 0-0 draw by 10-man Genoa
- Foreclosure crisis vexes government
- FIFA: Palestinian home game historic
- Dementieva takes 3rd title of year in Luxembourg
- Redknapp grabs first Spurs win after Ramos ousted
- Iranian president suffering from exhaustion
- Beckham contacted AC Milan, Galliani says
- Trash is turning into key power source for NJ
- Liverpool wins at Chelsea, Redknapp's Spurs win
- NAC joins Groningen atop Dutch league standings
- Iranian president suffering from exhaustion
- Arsenal beats West Ham 2-0
- Federer beats Nalbandian in Swiss Indoors final
- Polls close in Lithuanian election
- Spanish Football Results
- German Football Results
- German Football Summaries
- Three spots for Shanghai decided at Paris Masters
- French Football Results
- Valencia moves top after 1-1 at Recreativo
- Colombian hostage flees with jailer
- Liverpool wins at Chelsea, Redknapp's Spurs win
- McCain vows comeback
- Crisis moves to Gulf Arab nations
- Arsenal beats West Ham 2-0
- Calif. gay marriage ban becomes big money race
- Valencia moves top after 1-1 at Recreativo
- Jennifer Hudson asks public to help find nephew, 7
- In Iowa, McCain dismisses Palin clothes flap
- Hoffenheim beats Hamburg 3-0 to move top of league
- Opposition party does well in Lithuania's election
- Finns vote in municipal elections
- Grenoble climbs into sixth place in French league
- Danish Football Results
- English Football Results
- AIDS treatment should start sooner, study finds
- Odense draws FC Copenhagen 0-0 in Danish league
- Arsenal beats West Ham 2-0
- Liverpool wins at Chelsea, Redknapp's Spurs win
- IMF loan agreed for Ukraine
- Austrian bank to ask for state help
- IMF loan agreed for Ukraine
- Liverpool wins at Chelsea, Redknapp's Spurs win
- Report: Ljungberg to join Seattle Sounders in MLS
- Greek Football Results
- Colombian hostage flees with jailer
- Spanish Football Results
- IMF loan agreed for Ukraine
- Aris upsets Olympiakos 1-0 in Greek league
- Nader says he set campaign speech record
- IMF: basic deal for Ukraine loan reached
- 'High School Musical' commences at No. 1 with $42M
- Valencia moves top after 1-1 at Recreativo
- English Football Summaries
- Redknapp grabs first Spurs win after Ramos ousted
- Anand, Kramnik draw in 9th chess game
- Soderling beats Benneteau to win Lyon final
- Conservatives leading in Lithuanian election
- One man's garbage becomes another's power plant
- Massa says F1 title pressure on Hamilton
- English Scoring Leaders
- Talks to end Boeing strike continue in Washington
- Colombian hostage escapes with rebel jailer
- Federer to cut exhibitions, focus on Slams in '09
- Conservatives poised to win Lithuanian ballot
- Colombian hostage escapes with rebel jailer
- Italian Football Results
- Inter held to 0-0 draw by 10-man Genoa
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Italian Football Summaries
- England to bat first against Middlesex in Antigua
- Spanish Football Results
- Valencia moves top after 1-1 at Recreativo
- French Football Results
- Portsmouth hunts new manager after Redknapp's exit
- Conservative party wins Lithuanian election
- Spanish Football Summaries
- Brazil ruling party loses Sao Paulo mayoral race
- PSG beats Marseille 4-2 in French league
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- Conservatives wins Lithuanian ballot
- Portuguese Football Results
- Nacional goes top after Portuguese win
- McAllister insists he played by rules for doping
- Nacional goes top after Portuguese win
- England vs. Middlesex Scoreboard
- Portuguese Scoring Leaders
- Brazil ruling party loses Sao Paulo mayoral race
- England reaches 121 vs. Middlesex in Super Series
- PSG beats Marseille 4-2 in French league
- Bank of Korea begins unscheduled policy meeting
- Bank of Korea begins unscheduled policy meeting
- Key dates in kidnappings by Colombian rebels
- Obama stirs up supporters in Colorado
- IMF announces loans for Ukraine
- O'Reilly, Olbermann: polar opposites of campaign
- Trash is turning into key power source
- Economy overshadows all for heartland voters
- Al-Qaida influence deep in groups in Pakistan
- Myriad militant groups operate on Pakistan border
- Growing Asian-American vote sheds passive past
- Japan's burgeoning class: Working Poor
- Sand snatchers shrink Caribbean beaches
- Building the world's longest high-altitude walkway
- For would-be presidents, nonstop in final stretch
- Olive groves West Bank battle ground
- For McCain, 18-hour days produce both hits, errors
- Judge dismisses juror in US senator's case
- All in a day on the campaign trail
- Japan PM appeals to young voters in Tokyo speech
- Japan PM appeals to young voters in Tokyo speech
- Conservatives wins Lithuanian ballot
- NZ research implants pig cells in human diabetics
- Key dates in kidnappings by Colombian rebels
- NZ research implants pig cells in human diabetics
- Bank of Korea slashes interest rate
- Bank of Korea slashes interest rate
- Beckman beats Sutherland in playoff
- One man's garbage becomes another's power plant
- Colombian hostage escapes with rebel jailer
- 2 Koreas to hold military talks amid tension
- Nikkei index opens lower
- Kim wins Skate America
- Nikkei index opens lower
- Brazil ruling party loses Sao Paulo mayoral race
- Bank of Korea slashes key interest rate
- Bank of Korea slashes key interest rate
- England beats Middlesex in Super Series
- Film on gun violence features T.I., Andrew Young
- England vs. Middlesex Scoreboard
- Nikkei index rebounds in early trade
- Nikkei index rebounds in early trade
- Chile elections give warning to Bachelet coalition
- Film on gun violence features rapper, peacemaker
- Donovan's penalty helps Galaxy to 2-2 draw
- Palin says expensive clothing not her property
- Warne: Australia can bounce back, without me
- Warne: Australia can bounce back, without me
- Nikkei index recovers in early trade
- Nikkei index recovers in early trade
- Wall Street workers leaving NYC for fresh start
- Yikes! there's politics in my mailbox
- Bank of Korea slashes key interest rate
- Bank of Korea slashes key interest rate
- Film on gun violence features T.I., Andrew Young
- More weak data, hedge-fund selling seen this week
- Central bank buys Australian dollars amid plunge
- Central bank buys Australian dollars amid plunge
- Chile elections give warning to Bachelet coalition
- Chile elections give warning to Bachelet coalition
- World Series Pitchers HRs
- 2 Koreas hold military talks amid tension
- Asia stock markets fall after last week's sell-off
- Asia stock markets fall after last week's sell-off
- O'Reilly, Olbermann: polar opposites of campaign
- Toyota's global sales down in July-September
- Toyota's global sales down in July-September
- Asia-Pacific weather
- Phillies beat Rays 10-2, take 3-1 Series lead
- G-7 warns against yen volatility
- G-7 warns against yen volatility
- G-7 warns against yen volatility
- G-7 warns against yen volatility
- Monday, November 3
- G-7 countries worried about Japanese currency
- Phillies beat Rays 10-2, take 3-1 Series lead
- Next US president will have deep Asia ties
- McCain and Obama Asia policies at a glance
- Phillies beat Rays 10-2, take 3-1 Series lead
- World Series 1-3 Comebacks
- Winning the point for Briscoe in Indy 300
- Winning the point for Briscoe in Indy 300
- Phillies beat Rays 10-2, take 3-1 Series lead
- Oil falls to $63 as investors eye falling demand
- Oil falls to $63 as investors eye falling demand
- China OKs $292 billion railway investments
- China OKs $292 billion railway investments
- Japan government mulls steps to calm markets
- Japan government mulls steps to calm markets
- Polls give Livni edge over Netanyahu
- Economy overshadows all for heartland voters
- China OKs $292 billion railway investments
- China OKs $292 billion railway investments
- Philippine stock index plummets 12.3 percent
- Philippine stock index plummets 12.3 percent
- G-7 countries worried about Japanese currency
- Rollins gets Phillies rollin'
- Thais protest planned listing of beer company
- Thais protest planned listing of beer company
- Japan's Nikkei index falls 5 percent
- Japan's Nikkei index falls 5 percent
- Asia stock markets resume slide on recession fears
- Asia stock markets resume slide on recession fears
- Obama plans 'closing argument' in Ohio
- Malaysia, Singapore markets closed for holiday
- Indian stock index plunges 6.1 percent
- Indian stock index plunges 6.1 percent
- Philippine stock index plummets 12.3 percent
- Philippine stock index plummets 12.3 percent
- Cable co. Cox to launch its own wireless service
- Japan auto output down on weak US demand
- Japan auto output down on weak US demand
- Japan auto output down on weak US demand
- Japan auto output down on weak US demand
- Soggy field delays Bangladesh-NZ third day play
- Soggy field delays Bangladesh-NZ third day play
- HK index plunges 8 percent in Asian market rout
- HK index plunges 8 percent in Asian market rout
- Bank of Korea slashes key interest rate
- Bank of Korea slashes key interest rate
- Chinese stock market falls to 2-year low
- Chinese stock market falls to 2-year low
- Japan's Nikkei index hits 26-year low
- Japan's Nikkei index hits 26-year low
- Japan's Nikkei index hits 26-year low
- Japan's Nikkei index hits 26-year low
- Swedish bank Swedbank announces new share issue
- Chinese stock market falls to 2-year low
- Chinese stock market falls to 2-year low
- Merck 3Q net profit 200.1 million euros
- Polls show Livni holding ground against Netanyahu
- Japan's Nikkei stock index falls to 26-year low
- Japan's Nikkei stock index falls to 26-year low
- TNT Post 3rd-quarter profit falls 29 percent
- Asian markets slide further; Nikkei at 26-year low
- Third day washed out in Bangladesh-NZ test match
- Asian markets slide further; Nikkei at 26-year low
- Third day washed out in Bangladesh-NZ test match
- Protest against Indian rule shuts down Kashmir
- Swimmer Grant Hackett to retire
- Swimmer Grant Hackett to retire
- Bank of Korea slashes key interest rate
- Bank of Korea slashes key interest rate
- Oil falls below $63 as investors eye weak demand
- Oil falls below $63 as investors eye weak demand
- Electrolux posts 11 pct rise in 3Q profits
- Conservatives win municipal elections in Finland
- Central bank buys Australian dollars amid plunge
- Central bank buys Australian dollars amid plunge
- Chinese stock market falls to 2-year low
- Chinese stock market falls to 2-year low
- Belgium to give KBC bank 3.5 billion-euro capital
- Flip side of Tampa Bay's run is lack of experience
- Belgium to give KBC bank 3.5 billion-euro capital
- World markets slide further; Nikkei at 26-year low
- World markets slide further; Nikkei at 26-year low
- Flip side of Tampa Bay's run is lack of experience
- Flip side of Tampa Bay's run is lack of experience
- Deutsche Post reduces 2008 outlook
- Regional leaders try to get Zimbabwe deal on track
- Sweden's Riksbank grants US$126M loan to Carnegie
- Merck 3Q net profit 200.1 million euros
- Japan's Canon says profits fall in 3rd quarter
- Japan's Canon says profits fall in 3rd quarter
- European steelmakers warn of tough times ahead
- Thai stock exchange temporarily halts trade
- Belgium to give KBC bank 3.5 billion-euro capital
- Thai stock exchange temporarily halts trade
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial to raise 1 trillion yen
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial to raise 1 trillion yen
- UK plans to increase borrowing to combat recession
- Hara expected to manage Japan at WBC
- Hara expected to manage Japan at WBC
- Sweden's Riksbank grants US$126M loan to Carnegie
- German business confidence hits 5-year low
- Toyota to build 7th plant in China
- Toyota to build 7th plant in China
- Sweden's Swedbank to raise capital in share issue
- Obama plans 'closing argument' in Ohio
- No-frills AirAsia to fly to India from Dec. 1
- No-frills AirAsia to fly to India from Dec. 1
- HK stocks plunge 12.7 pct in Asia market rout
- HK stocks plunge 12.7 pct in Asia market rout
- Regional leaders to work on Zimbabwe unity deal
- North Korea demands halt to propaganda leaflets
- Euro, pound slide against dollar
- World markets slump; Nikkei at 26-year low
- Thai stock exchange temporarily halts trade
- Thai stock exchange temporarily halts trade
- Bucharest stock exchange closes for 90 minutes
- Myanmar FM makes first visit to NKorea in 25 years
- Sony expected to report lower earnings
- Wintershall offers $740 million for Revus
- Bank of Korea slashes key interest rate
- Bank of Korea slashes key interest rate
- Tourist: Entrepreneurs need access to space center
- ECB, Danish Central Bank to provide 12B euro swap
- Poland blocks bank accounts of football federation
- Hungary's currency firms as IMF bailout seen near
- North Korea demands halt to propaganda leaflets
- Regional leaders to work on Zimbabwe unity deal
- Merck 3Q net profit 200.1 million euros
- UK house prices will fall further, say two reports
- Tonga edges Ireland at World Cup
- Tonga edges Ireland at World Cup
- EdF to acquire North Sea gas fields
- US dollar mixed, gold rises in trading
- Electrolux posts 11 pct rise in 3Q profits
- Yen climbs despite G-7 warning
- Yen climbs despite G-7 warning
- Humana reports sharply lower 3Q earnings
- German business confidence hits 5-year low
- Film on gun violence features T.I., Andrew Young
- Lithuanian center-right parties form coalition
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial to raise 1 trillion yen
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial to raise 1 trillion yen
- British pint latest credit crunch victim
- Regional leaders to work on Zimbabwe unity deal
- Chinese stock market falls to 2-year low
- Chinese stock market falls to 2-year low
- Indian stock index falls 2.2 percent
- Indian stock index falls 2.2 percent
- Deutsche Post sees 3Q profits fall, cuts outlook
- Rice named Australian swimmer of the year
- Rice named Australian swimmer of the year
- WTA Tour Rankings
- Growing Asian-American vote sheds passive past
- Tonga edges Ireland at World Cup
- China, Taiwan agree on high-level talks
- Tonga edges Ireland at World Cup
- China, Taiwan agree on high-level talks
- Sweden's Riksbank grants US$126M loan to Carnegie
- Kuwaiti stock brokers demand to see ruler
- DSM reports 28 percent rise in 3Q profits
- Japanese government mulls steps to calm markets
- Japanese government mulls steps to calm markets
- Report: Sale of Austrian Airlines postponed
- Lithuanian center-right parties form coalition
- Oil falls below $63 as investors eye weak demand
- UK plans to increase borrowing to combat recession
- Redknapp hires Bond as Tottenham assistant manager
- Five Spanish Euro 2008 winners on FIFPro team
- IMF loan to Ukraine hinges on political crisis
- Shares of Volkswagen rocket on Porsche plans
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial to raise $10.6 billion
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial to raise $10.6 billion
- Paris Masters Results
- Mexican Football Results
- Iceland to reconsider EU membership
- Persimmon writes down land by nearly $1 billion
- Stocks head for sharply lower open as yen surges
- Swimmer Grant Hackett retires
- Swimmer Grant Hackett retires
- World markets slump as Nikkei hits 26-year low
- India's ICICI Bank quarterly profit falls 27 pct
- India's ICICI Bank quarterly profit falls 27 pct
- Polls show Livni holding ground against Netanyahu
- Chivas beats America 2-1
- France vets Colombian rebel before granting asylum
- China, Taiwan agree on high-level talks
- China, Taiwan agree on high-level talks
- Deutsche Post sees 3Q profits fall, cuts outlook
- Tonga edges Ireland at World Cup
- Tonga edges Ireland at World Cup
- Malik backed by fired coach
- Malik backed by fired coach
- Newspapers see 4.6 percent circulation drop
- Asia's longest-serving leader in Maldives run-off
- Asia's longest-serving leader in Maldives run-off
- Interbank lending improvements grind to a halt
- Central banks provide more money
- Cilic, Kiefer advance at Paris Masters
- Bundesliga leading Hoffenheim takes on VfL Bochum
- Sweden's Riksbank grants US$126M loan to Carnegie
- Bradesco profit rises 3.2 percent on lending
- Hungary's currency firms as IMF bailout seen near
- Treasury begins to deploy financial rescue plan
- FTSE 100 down 106.70 at 3,776.66
- Regional leaders to work on Zimbabwe unity deal
- Ronaldo is FIFPro player of the year
- Redknapp hires Bond as Tottenham assistant manager
- Liverpool hosts Portsmouth seeking to build on win
- Sale of Austrian Airlines postponed
- Brazil stocks open down
- Asia's longest-serving leader in Maldives run-off
- Asia's longest-serving leader in Maldives run-off
- SunTrust Banks to receive $3.5B from Treasury
- Proctor appointed CSA convener of selectors
- Hawaiian Airlines acquiring 2 new Airbus planes
- US stocks open lower as overseas markets slide
- Fed sets rates for commercial paper facility
- UK govt drops plans for a 'Britain Day' holiday
- ATP Rankings
- Business leaders see 2009 EU growth slowing
- US stocks open lower as overseas markets slide
- Oil falls below $63 as investors eye weak demand
- US newspapers see sharp circulation drop: 4.6 pct
- US Treasury begins dishing out rescue funds
- September new US home sales rise by 2.7 pct
- Palin meets with Israeli ambassador
- Paris Masters Results
- 'High School Musical' commences at No. 1 with $42M
- September new US home sales rise by 2.7 pct
- SKF to move production from Illinois factory
- Tourist: Entrepreneurs need access to space center
- Regional leaders try to save Zimbabwe unity deal
- Palin meets with Israeli ambassador
- Protesters hang banner at Frankfurt exchange
- Palin meets with Israeli ambassador
- Israel's Peres: Israel heading for elections
- Brazilian GP tickets sold out
- India coach: Kumble to come in for Mishra if fit
- Berdych, Cilic, Kiefer advance at Paris Masters
- ECB's Trichet signals interest rate cut
- US stocks fluctuate as investors weigh economy
- Business leaders see 2009 EU growth slowing
- Fed sets rates for commercial paper facility
- GM temporarily idles 2 US plants on slow demand
- Netanyahu launches campaign with hardline speech
- Space tourist backs private access to orbit center
- ECB's Trichet: Rate cut next month a possibility
- Award to US Justice Breyer spurs Catholic protest
- Brazil: Growth forecasts falling
- Oil falls as investors eye weak demand
- Commonwealth to Bangladesh: End emergency rule
- Latin America stocks open down
- Berlin memorial for WWII Germans who helped Jews
- WHO: heart, infectious diseases, cancer kill most
- Carnegie, Swedbank shares tumble in Sweden
- In Brief
- Prince Harry volunteers as helicopter pilot
- Hudson offers US$100,000 reward
- 'Kylie Effect' prompts more breast checks
- Germany opens its biggest mosque
- World's heaviest man ties the knot
- Humans made fire 790,000 years ago: study
- Researchers implant pig cells in human diabetics
- Trash is turning into power source
- Yen stays at 13-year high despite G7 concern on exchange rates
- World oil prices lower in Asia as OPEC cuts output supply
- Asian shares dive to four-year lows
- Massa says all Formula One title pressure is on Hamilton
- Beckman wins playoff to take second career PGA title
- New York Giants rally to beat Pittsburgh Steelers
- Stoner streaks away to win Valencia MotoGP
- Back to best Ivanovic snaffles Linz title
- Murray claims second St Petersburg Masters title
- Liverpool wins at Chelsea, Redknapp's Spurs win
- Motor racing-Edwards wins NASCAR race, Johnson increases championship points lead
- Blanton blasts his way into Phillies' history books
- Thailand could barter rice for oil from Iran
- Australian central bank intervenes as dollar falls
- Wall Street workers leaving New York City for fresh start
- IMF pledges support for Hungary and Ukraine to shore up economy
- Taiwan's China tourism boom stumbles amid turmoil
- China approves US$292 billion railway projects
- South Korea makes record interest rate cut
- Belgium to give KBC bank 3.5b-euro capital injection
- UK's Brown defends surge in government borrowing
- Japan's Aso vows action to stabilize markets
- China's land reform aims to change 750 million lives
- Come to Mt. Ali for a trip of tea
- Leaders meet for Zimbabwe talks
- Lithuania's Conservatives begin coalition drive
- Missile strike in Pakistan kills Taliban commander: official
- China knew of tainted eggs in September: official
- How to steal the election in a few simple steps
- Taiwan did not vote to sell sovereignty
- Two Koreas hold military talks despite deteriorating relations
- Son of Kim Jong-Il lines up Paris brain surgeon: report
- Financial Times backs Obama, praises his domestic proposal
- Rival Lebanese chiefs hold secret meeting to reinforce dialogue
- Taiwan's CWB aims to be able to detect, report on quakes in 30 seconds
- Taiwan to produce 300 cruise missiles
- Taiwan prosecutors to follow up on report of missing classified files
- Koo returns to Taiwan for questioning
- Taiwan struggles to reduce rising unemployment rate
- Hospital seeking volunteers for study on plant
- Taiwan President moves into official residence
- Taiwan's power prices will stay the same despite drop in oil prices
- Tsai requires public debate on Taiwan President's pro-China policies
- Taiwan President calls for DPP cooperation
- Taiwan DPP leaders plan fresh protests against China
- China offers apology to Taiwan over melamine-tainted food
- Syria protests deadly U.S. raid as 'war crime'
- Taiwan's consumer confidence index hits lowest level since records began
- Taiwan's stock index tumbles 4.65% as Asian stocks plummet
- Obama lashes McCain as Bush 'clone'
- Vienna Boys' Choir to sing for Taiwanese audiences
- More dengue fever cases reported in Kaohsiung City
- Palin promises to work with Israel's ambassador
- US assassination plot targeting Obama disrupted
- Ex-judge: Sorry for anti-Obama Jewish e-mail
- Assassination plot targeting Obama disrupted
- Feds disrupt skinhead plot to assassinate Obama
- McCain vows to shift from Bush's economic policies
- Taiwan TRC recess proposal opposed by Vice Premier
- Prosecutors seek to detain Chiayi County chief in 'leaked tender'
- Diabetes drug costs soaring, top $12B last year
- Tigers leap through wall of fire to safety
- Premier Liu: ARATS head to be unwelcome guest if his remarks are harmful to Taiwan
- Taiwan MOEA minister said Ma's campaign pledge was just a propaganda ploy
- Reactions: Stevens conviction
- Police: Child's body found in SUV is Hudson nephew
- Mediator: tentative deal to end Boeing strike
- Panic sell-off drives Taiwan stocks to fall below the 4,200 mark
- Obama, McCain lavish attention on key Ohio
- Obama promises to deliver `unity over division'
- N. Korea threatens to turn S. Korea into 'debris'
- Taiwan shares close up 0.76%
- Japan executes 2 convicted murderers
- Ronaldo voted world No. 1 by fellow players
- Taiwan NPA to protect threatened Tainan City councilor
- Taiwan Premier says commodity prices to be reduced this week
- Taiwan DOH says melamine found in more China-made protein powder
- Cisco Dedicated to Contributing to Taiwan's Competitiveness
- FACT CHECK: McCain persists in exaggerations
- Indie idol Smith goes mainstream in `Zack & Miri'
- Taiwan ex-Examination Yuan President Koong Der-cheng passes at 89
- Detention House renovated as Taiwan ex-president predicts self-imprisonment
- Taiwan DPP Chair Tsai shows her support for Taiwan TAUP Chair's hunger strike
- Obama plot news sweeps suspect's hometown
- McCain schedule reveals long odds
- McCain schedule reveals long odds
- Obama plot news sweeps suspect's hometown
- Liverpool hosts Portsmouth seeking to build on win
- Volkswagen shares rocket on Porsche plans
- CenturyTel to acquire Embarq in $5.8B deal
- Russian central bank to take stocks as collateral
- British legislator admits fundraising 'mistake'
- Study: Tennis players should challenge 'out' calls
- Hungary, Mercedes Benz sign deal for new car plant
- World markets recover much of their early losses
- Runaway poodle delays flights at Boston airport
- WHO: heart, infectious diseases, cancer kill most
- Mexico's daily dollar auction fails to get bids
- ECB's Trichet: Rate cut next month a possibility
- Iceland seeks more aid to fight financial crisis
- Steve Borthwick confirmed as England rugby captain
- Incredib-Hull: Tigers, Hoffenheim are rising stars
- Chile's Bachelet to shuffle Cabinet
- FIA wants sole engine and transmission supplier
- Palin meets with Israeli ambassador
- Bundesliga leading Hoffenheim takes on VfL Bochum
- Dubai property market on edge amid global slowdown
- US newspapers see sharp circulation drop: 4.6 pct
- In Israel, countdown to elections begins
- US Treasury set to dish out financial rescue funds
- US stocks fluctuate as investors weigh economy
- Dubai property market on edge amid global slowdown
- FTSE 100 down 37.22 points at 3,846.14
- 17-year-old Pakistani girl's death prompts outcry
- Syrian foreign minister criticizes US raid
- Safin contemplates future after Paris Masters loss
- Volkswagen shares rocket on Porsche plans
- British pint becomes latest credit crunch victim
- Dollar mixed, gold rises in trading
- Treasury set to dish out financial rescue funds
- A look at financial developments around the world
- IMF tackles crisis in E. Europe
- Colombian hostage describes 8 years in captivity
- World markets dodge another day of sharp losses
- Belgian TV scraps show on Hitler's favorite meal
- Brown to hold economy talks with Merkel, Sarkozy
- Redknapp hires Bond as Tottenham assistant manager
- Little relief in credit as market awaits rate cut
- WHO: heart, infectious diseases, cancer kill most
- Talks to end Boeing strike enter 5th-straight day
- In Israel, countdown to elections begins
- Syrian foreign minister criticizes US raid
- Lanzinger to sue FIS for compensation
- Donny, Marie extend Las Vegas Strip show to 2010
- Talks to end Boeing strike enter 5th-straight day
- Paris Masters Results
- Dubai property market on edge amid global slowdown
- Civil trial of Keanu Reeves begins in LA
- Kramnik beats Anand in chess game to stay alive
- Ferrari could pull out of F1 over single engine
- Brazil's ruling coalition gains city halls
- Latin America stocks mixed
- Asia's longest-serving leader in Maldives run-off
- UN attacks rebels to protect civilians in Congo
- Asia's longest-serving leader in Maldives run-off
- FIA wants sole engine and transmission supplier
- Polish PM: opposition won't back quick euro switch
- UK govt shelves plans for a 'Britain Day' holiday
- Banks to use gov't funds for lending, dealmaking
- Gold up
- Chiefs' Johnson charged for simple assault
- UN attacks rebels to protect civilians in Congo
- Chavez posed to take over pipe manufacturer
- Oil prices fall as investors eye weak demand
- Robles hoping Liu recovers soon from foot injury
- US senator found guilty in corruption case
- Ahmadinejad group to probe global financial crisis
- US stocks end lower as financials give up gains
- Ahmadinejad group to probe global financial crisis
- US senator found guilty in corruption case
- Russia promises to support the ruble
- Civil trial of Keanu Reeves begins in LA
- Wal-Mart scaling back US namesake store growth
- Stocks end lower as financials give up early gains
- Assassination plot targeting Obama disrupted
- US senator found guilty in corruption case
- Assassination plot targeting Obama disrupted
- Obama lashes McCain as Bush 'clone'
- Dollar spikes vs euro, slides against yen
- US senator found guilty in corruption case
- US assassination plot targeting Obama disrupted
- Brit police to get handheld fingerprinting devices
- Climate change affecting Walden Pond plants
- Mine from time of King Solomon found
- Stocks end lower as financials give up early gains
- Microsoft's Ozzie unveils `cloud computing' play
- `High School Musical' makes grade with $42M debut
- Canada's main stock exchange drops 8 percent
- Wal-Mart scaling back US namesake store growth
- Oil prices fall as investors eye weak demand
- Snedeker leads Kiwi Challenge
- Snedeker leads Kiwi Challenge
- Wall Street marks grim anniversary of 1929 crash
- Obama lashes McCain as Bush 'clone'
- Latin America stocks mixed
- UN attacks rebels to protect civilians in Congo
- Analysts see Treasury plan weeding out weak banks
- Paris Masters Results
- Safin contemplates future after Paris Masters loss
- Assassination plot targeting Obama disrupted
- Assassination plot targeting Obama disrupted
- Study: Smog chops 2 months off Mexicans' lives
- Civil trial of Keanu Reeves begins in LA
- Regional leaders try to save Zimbabwe unity deal
- Mexico sets $18 billion debt buyback, cuts bonds
- Julianne Hough to undergo surgery
- Middlesex win toss and elect to bat against T& T
- Feds may help automakers, aid in GM-Chrysler deal
- Civil trial of Keanu Reeves begins in LA
- Middlesex vs.Trinidad & Tobago Scoreboard
- First bailout money for US banks moves soon
- Atlantic City delays smoking ban for 1 year
- Uehara, Kawakami officially become free agents
- Uehara, Kawakami officially become free agents
- Uehara, Kawakami officially become free agents
- Colombian hostage dragged to freedom
- US senator found guilty in corruption case
- Atlantic City delays smoking ban for 1 year
- Study: Toxic metals in produce grown on Vieques
- Analysis: Syria raid suggests new US stance
- Visa, MasterCard in $2.8B settlement with Discover
- Middlesex reach 117 vs. Trinidad in Super Series
- South America says no to protectionism on meltdown
- Rumors increase in last days of campaigns
- Tuesday, November 4
- Opposition: Regional summit to be held on Zimbabwe
- UN attacks rebels to protect civilians in Congo
- When Washington is broken, enter the `outsider'
- Hollywood feels pinch from economic worries
- BoE warns risks remain despite progress on economy
- Hollywood feeling pinch amid economic worries
- Sick economy has patients skipping doctor visits
- Wall Street workers leaving NYC for fresh start
- Syrian foreign minister criticizes US raid
- Asia's longest-serving leader in Maldives run-off
- Asia's longest-serving leader in Maldives run-off
- Regional summit aims to break Zimbabwe deadlock
- Obama, McCain lavish attention on key Ohio
- Japan's retail sales down in September
- Japan's retail sales down in September
- LL Cool J quits as opening act for Jackson's tour
- Alaskans turning against Stevens after verdict
- Democrats, Republicans agree on something: anxiety
- Full regional summit planned on Zimbabwe deadlock
- Middlesex vs.Trinidad & Tobago Scoreboard
- Full regional summit planned on Zimbabwe deadlock
- Triple tragedy leaves Hudson career at crossroads
- Nikkei down in early trade after massive losses
- Nikkei down in early trade after massive losses
- Union reports tentative deal to end Boeing strike
- Trinidad & Tobago beats Middlesex by 5 wickets
- Visa, MasterCard in $2.8B settlement with Discover
- Caribbean rum makers to benefit from tax rebate
- Civil trial of Keanu Reeves begins in LA
- NY jewelry model settles lawsuit over sexy video
- Tonga could use disputed players, court rules
- Tonga could use disputed players, court rules
- South America says no to protectionism on meltdown
- Major League Soccer Playoff Glance
- Peru's Southern Copper 3Q profit falls 34 percent
- China Life Insurance 3Q net profit down 70 pct
- China Life Insurance 3Q net profit down 70 pct
- Michelle Obama shops at J. Crew, buys online
- Mediator cites tentative deal to end Boeing strike
- Internet companies embrace human rights guidelines
- Assassination plot targeting Obama disrupted
- Gerard Damiano, 'Deep Throat' director, dead at 80
- Rangers win New York derby
- Rangers win New York derby
- Gerard Damiano, 'Deep Throat' director, dead at 80
- Honda to cut output in Britain
- Honda to cut output in Britain
- Asia-Pacific weather
- Pro dancer Julianne Hough to have appendix removed
- Oil falls to $62 on gloomy global economic outlook
- Oil falls to $62 on gloomy global economic outlook
- Gerard Damiano, 'Deep Throat' director, dead at 80
- Serena Williams, Blake to represent US
- Serena Williams, Blake to represent US
- Japan's retail sales down in September
- 17-year-old Pakistani girl's death prompts outcry
- Gerard Damiano, 'Deep Throat' director, dead at 80
- Titans remain NFL's lone undefeated team
- Internet companies embrace human rights guidelines
- Phils, Rays suspended in 6th inning tied at 2
- Bangladesh wins toss, sends New Zealand in to bat
- Bangladesh wins toss, sends New Zealand in to bat
- Gear to debut in All Blacks team to play Australia
- Gear to debut in All Blacks team to play Australia
- Baseball rules governing suspended games
- Boeing, machinists in tentative deal to end strike
- Rangers win New York derby
- Boeing, machinists in tentative deal to end strike
- Asia's longest-serving leader in Maldives run-off
- Asia's longest-serving leader in Maldives run-off
- Analysis: Verdict helps Democrat Senate-seekers
- Japan, Hong Kong stock markets rebound
- Japan, Hong Kong stock markets rebound
- Phillies, Rays suspended in 6th inning tied at 2
- Singapore says economic weakness 'more advanced'
- Singapore says economic weakness 'more advanced'
- Nikkei up in afternoon trade after massive losses
- Nikkei up in afternoon trade after massive losses
- Game 5 outcome rides on the bullpens
- Pakistani, Afghan chiefs seek way out of violence
- Phillies, Rays suspended in 6th inning tied at 2
- BG Group to buy Queensland Gas for $3.4 billion
- BG Group to buy Queensland Gas for $3.4 billion
- Bangladesh vs. New Zealand scoreboard
- Rangers win New York derby
- Nikkei rebounds 6.4 percent after massive losses
- Nikkei rebounds 6.4 percent after massive losses
- New Zealand 55-3 against Bangladesh
- New Zealand 55-3 against Bangladesh
- Fed weighs another rate reduction to limit fallout
- So now what? Rays, Phillies wait to resume Game 5
- Treasury clears way for bailout to begin
- Japan temporarily bans "naked" short-selling
- Japan temporarily bans "naked" short-selling
- CBS yanks low-rated `The Ex List' from schedule
- WTA Tour Challenge Bell Results
- Major Asian markets rebound after recent slides
- Major Asian markets rebound after recent slides
- Honda reports drop in quarterly profit
- Honda reports drop in quarterly profit
- Vietnam inflation slows, foreign investment surges
- Nomura Holdings post second-quarter net loss
- Nomura Holdings post second-quarter net loss
- Qantas pays regulator $12M for cargo price fixing
- Qantas pays regulator $12M for cargo price fixing
- Intel Capital to invest $20 mln in solar venture
- Intel Capital to invest $20 mln in solar venture
- Insurer Aegon takes 3 billion euros in state aid
- Blind radio announcer brings color to Rays games
- TeliaSonera: 3Q profit down 12 percent
- Hunter Mahan wins Kiwi Challenge
- Hunter Mahan wins Kiwi Challenge
- Most Asian markets rebound after recent slides
- Most Asian markets rebound after recent slides
- Honda reports drop in quarterly profit
- Honda reports drop in quarterly profit
- Nikkei rebounds 6.4 percent after massive losses
- Nikkei rebounds 6.4 percent after massive losses
- SAP 3Q profit down, company cuts '08 outlook
- FIFA under-17 women's World Cup results
- McCain fights for upset in Pennsylvania
- Honda reports drop in quarterly profit
- Honda reports drop in quarterly profit
- BP posts 83 percent rise in 3Q profits
- Scans clear Oram of serious injury
- Scans clear Oram of serious injury
- Oil rises to $64 on Asian stock market rebound
- Oil rises to $64 on Asian stock market rebound
- Oil rises to $64 on Asian stock market rebound
- Asia's longest-serving leader in Maldives run-off
- Asia's longest-serving leader in Maldives run-off
- NKorea threatens to turn South Korea into 'debris'
- SKorea: North Korea leader's health has improved
- Dalai Lama calls special meeting on Tibet
- Ponting: actions speak louder than words
- Ponting: actions speak louder than words
- Hara accepts offer to manage Japan at WBC
- Hara accepts offer to manage Japan at WBC
- Gidley out of World Cup for Australia
- Gidley out of World Cup for Australia
- Hong Kong's key stock index rebounds 14.4 percent
- Hong Kong's key stock index rebounds 14.4 percent
- China shares rebound, tracking regional recoveries
- China shares rebound, tracking regional recoveries
- Euro down slightly to $1.25
- Aviva's 9-month sales rise 12 percent
- BP posts 83 percent rise in 3Q profits
- Most Asian markets rebound after recent slides
- Most Asian markets rebound after recent slides
- Ponting preparing his side for every challenge
- Ponting preparing his side for every challenge
- Bangladesh vs. New Zealand scoreboard
- Survey: German consumer confidence up slightly
- Leader says Iceland needs $6 billion to recover
- Nomura Holdings posts quarterly net loss
- Nomura Holdings posts quarterly net loss
- Leader says Iceland needs $6 billion to recover
- Panasonic reports profit fall, sticks to forecasts
- Panasonic reports profit fall, sticks to forecasts
- New Zealand recovers to 198-4 against Bangladesh
- New Zealand recovers to 198-4 against Bangladesh
- Germany says Pakistan must get IMF help
- Germany says Pakistan must get IMF help
- Finland's UPM swings to 3Q net loss
- Russian stock exchanges resume trading
- Volkswagen shares soar again
- Pakistan-WI test matches canceled
- Pakistan-WI test matches canceled
- Obama plot news sweeps suspect's hometown
- EU approves German financial bailout plan
- Iceland central bank hikes by 6 percentage points
- US trade official says open policies better
- US trade official says open policies better
- Poll shows boost for British PM Gordon Brown
- Austrian Airlines swings from profit to loss in 3Q
- McCain fights for upset in Pennsylvania
- Redknapp may sign Portsmouth players for Spurs
- Nomura Holdings posts quarterly net loss
- Nomura Holdings posts quarterly net loss
- Sweden expands loan to Carnegie to $630 million
- Hungary's currency strengthens as IMF deal nears
- Portsmouth expected to appoint Adams as manager
- Kazakhstan to pump $5 billion into top banks
- Kazakhstan to pump $5 billion into top banks
- NKorea threatens to turn South Korea into 'debris'
- Insurer Aegon takes 3 billion euros in state aid
- Portsmouth expected to appoint Adams as manager
- Germany says Pakistan needs IMF loan within week
- Germany says Pakistan needs IMF loan within week
- Leader says Iceland needs $6 bln to recover
- Bangladesh vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- Portsmouth expected to appoint Adams as manager
- Hong Kong's key stock index rebounds 14.4 percent
- Hong Kong's key stock index rebounds 14.4 percent
- Redknapp may sign Portsmouth players for Spurs
- Vietnam might ban small-chested from driving
- China Shenhua Energy says 3Q net profit up 48 pct
- China Shenhua Energy says 3Q net profit up 48 pct
- European central banks offer more overnight money
- European stocks recover; DAX boosted by Volkswagen
- Sweden expands loan to Carnegie to $630 million
- Dexia bank loses 82 million euro on currency deals
- Thai govt plans to block inappropriate Web sites
- Thai govt plans to block inappropriate Web sites
- New Zealand declares at 262-6 against Bangladesh
- US official says America open to Gulf investors
- Stocks point higher as global shares jump
- Wal-Mart removes brand of eggs from China stores
- Banks won't fund Hexion-Huntsman deal
- Oil rises near $64 on world stock market rebound
- Whirlpool to cut 5,000 jobs by 2009
- US treasury clears way for bailout to begin
- Portsmouth expected to appoint Adams as manager
- Dalai Lama calls special meeting of Tibetan exiles
- Paris Masters Results
- French consumer confidence falls in October
- Danske Bank 3Q profit down 70 percent
- Germany says Pakistan needs IMF loan within week
- Germany says Pakistan needs IMF loan within week
- Bangladesh vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- Lyon looks to bounce back against Sochaux
- OPEC members say low oil prices imperil investment
- Iceland central bank hikes interest rates
- Insurer Aegon takes 3 billion euros in state aid
- European Commission ready to lend to Hungary
- Fiorentina appeals Gilardino's 2-game ban
- Soderling beats Ouanna at Paris Masters
- Report: Jelen sidelined with collarbone injury
- Britain's Brown calls for bigger IMF bailout fund
- Stocks point higher as global shares jump
- Murdoch's Fox Turkey wins 2014-2016 Olympic rights
- Redknapp likely to 'wheel and deal' in January
- New Zealand declares at 262-6; Bangladesh 13-3
- New Zealand declares at 262-6; Bangladesh 13-3
- Boeing, engineers union enter final phase of talks
- Boeing, machinists: tentative deal to end strike
- Taiwanese businesses welcome China envoy visit
- Banco Santander 3Q profits up 4.4 pct
- Valero net income falls 9 percent; cuts spending
- Volkswagen shares soar again, up 93 percent
- Chairman of Kuwait's Gulf Bank resigns
- Sydney gold medalist Takahashi retires
- Sydney gold medalist Takahashi retires
- Yen bounces back against U.S. dollar
- Pakistani, Afghan leaders agree to Taliban talks
- Hungary to cut budget gap, sees recession in 2009
- Garcia, Harrington to compete in Abu Dhabi
- US Steel posts dramatically higher 3Q profit
- Banks ditch Hexion $6.5B buyout of Huntsman
- British home repossessions soar by 71 percent
- Britain's Brown calls for bigger IMF bailout fund
- Sarkozy vows to limit job cuts
- Federer to play Davis Cup against U.S.
- Danske Bank 3Q profit down 70 percent
- US home prices post 17 pct annual drop in August
- Portsmouth appoints Tony Adams as manager
- US official says America open to Gulf investors
- Vietnam might ban small-chested from driving
- Kumble returns for India, Singh a doubt
- Kumble returns for India, Singh a doubt
- Paris Masters Results
- Dina Cocea, "queen of Romanian theater" dies at 95
- Portsmouth appoints Tony Adams as manager
- Swiss probe $430 million payments in Alstom case
- Vietnam might ban small-chested from driving
- S&P: Home prices post 17 pct annual drop in August
- Portsmouth appoints Tony Adams as manager
- Philippine bishops slam government corruption
- Redknapp takes Tottenham to Arsenal for first time
- Udinese and Napoli on surprise runs in Serie A
- Fed weighs another rate reduction to limit fallout
- OPEC members say low oil prices risk investment
- European stocks bounce back strongly
- US stocks carve out early rebound after selloff
- Hull takes on Chelsea on level terms
- Ukraine political crisis blocks IMF loan
- Kerkorian reduces stake in Ford to under 5 percent
- Inter forward Adriano sent home by Mourinho
- Dina Cocea, "queen of Romanian theater" dies at 95
- Roger Federer to play Davis Cup against U.S.
- Putin: Russia welcomes Chinese investment
- US man accused of shooting teen over McCain sign
- US stocks carve out early rebound after selloff
- SAP 3Q profit down, company cuts '08 outlook
- Kerkorian reduces stake in Ford to under 5 percent
- Obama's former house in Indonesia up for sale
- Obama's former house in Indonesia up for sale
- Phillies, Rays suspended in 6th inning tied at 2
- McCain calls for US Sen. Ted Stevens to step down
- So now what? Rays, Phillies wait to resume Game 5
- Fed weighs another rate reduction to limit fallout
- Udinese and Napoli on surprise runs in Serie A
- Oil rises above $64 on world stock market rebound
- Brazil stocks stage recovery after steep declines
- Sydney gold medalist Takahashi retires
- Sydney gold medalist Takahashi retires
- Monfils beats Monaco at Paris Masters
- US authors, publishers settle suit against Google
- BP posts 83 pct rise in 3Q profits
- Dutch insurer Aegon takes billions in state aid
- Compiled By PAUL MONTELLA
- US stocks carve out rebound after sharp selloff
- Serb student wanted in US arrested by Serbia
- Amnesty International: Colombia conflict worrisome
- Israeli elections to be held in mid-February
- Obama's former house in Indonesia draws attention
- Obama's former house in Indonesia draws attention
- Ronaldo says he wants to join Flamengo next year
- Ronaldo says he wants to join Flamengo next year
- Convicted senator faces long odds in US election
- Tropical Maldives holds key presidential run-off
- Tropical Maldives holds key presidential run-off
- Treasury predicts huge government borrowing needs
- Iceland hikes interest rate, seeks more funds
- Kerkorian reduces stake in Ford to under 5 percent
- England winger Vainikolo over street fight
- Pakistani, Afghan leaders agree to Taliban talks
- Sweden forward Hanna Ljungberg quits national team
- Dina Cocea, well known Romanian actress, dies
- Amoah fuels transfer rumors
- Man United manager slams Blatter's statements
- Governor: NY deficit to hit $47B over 4 years
- Sydney gold medalist Takahashi retires
- Sydney gold medalist Takahashi retires
- Iceland hikes interest rate, seeks more funds
- EU: State subsidy race would be disaster
- US official says America open to Gulf investors
- Paris Masters Results
- Hull takes on Chelsea on level terms
- China pulls some eggs amid new food safety scare
- China pulls some eggs amid new food safety scare
- Gilardino's 2-game ban upheld after appeal
- Zimbabwe opposition: Government curbing freedoms
- Governor: NY deficit to hit $47B over 4 years
- England denies agreeing to play Thailand friendly
- BoE warns risks remain despite improved credit
- Britain urges China to help IMF
- UK media watchdog investigates Brand's prank calls
- Britain urges China to help IMF
- Latin American markets recovering
- Treasury sees huge US government borrowing needs
- Consumer confidence plunges to lowest on record
- Hot spring vacation at Chao Feng
- Prince hotels offer ITF special
- IKEA introduces new promotions
- Howard features ITF special by launching best discounts
- Fullerton offers party package
- Macau joins ITF with many offers
- Hyatt presents 'Tastes of America'
- Manners maketh post-Olympic China
- Neighborhood in uproar over Halloween effigy
- Keanu Reeves' court case begins
- Director of cult 'Deep Throat' movie, Gerard Damiano, dies
- Jennifer Hudson's nephew found dead
- Hitler's favorite meal is off the menu
- The woman in red drives men bananas, study finds
- Women falling from top ranks, study shows
- Study finds supplements useless on cancer
- Artificial heart set to be ready for trial by 2011: researchers
- Go cheap in culturally rich San Francisco
- Chelsea next for Premier League's high-flying Hull
- Rangers win New York derby
- Russia's Safin makes early exit from Paris Masters
- Ferrari mulls F1 pull-out over engines
- Titans top Colts, remain unbeaten
- Celtics and Lakers set to shine amid America's economic gloom
- Rain halts Game five of the World Series
- Taiwan shares close up 0.76 percent on government support
- Yen eases from multi-year highs, providing relief for Japanese exporters
- Oil prices fall to US$62 on gloomy outlook
- Wall Street shares plummet to five-year lows
- Microsoft sees Windows Azure profitable at launch: executive
- Singapore economy to remain weak in 2009: central bank
- Boeing and union leaders reach deal to end strike
- ECB says further rate cut possible as turmoil rolls on
- Japan imposes new restrictions on naked short-selling of stocks
- South Korean banks get access to Fed funding
- Mexico to borrow up to US$5b in financial plan
- Indonesian rupiah tumbles 9% to lowest in over 7 years
- GM, Chrysler seek US$10 billion in state aid for merger: sources
- One million Thai workers risk losing jobs next year
- Asian markets rebound after Monday's sharp fall
- U.S. government set to move first bailout money to banks soon
- Growing Asian-American vote sheds passive past
- U.N. calls for China to report on melamine in livestock feed
- U.S. considers participating in talks with Taliban: report
- Japan executes two more despite U.N. rights review
- Two held over threats to kill Obama
- Drowning in oil (again)
- PRC envoy to display suzerainty over Taiwan
- Insurgents kill at least nine in Iraq
- Pakistani girl's death prompts outcry, parliamentary walkout
- Zimbabwe talks failure triggers SADC summit call
- North Korea makes threat to turn South Korea into 'debris'
- Kaohsiung hotels buck trend with increased profits
- Taiwan bans all protein powder imported from China
- Taiwan says ties with Palau to stay solid after election
- Over 7,000 businesses in Taiwan closed down in September
- Confucius' descendant dies in Taiwan
- Taiwanese drug smuggler gets 22 years in Cambodia
- Mobsters threaten to kill Taiwan DPP figure who pushed Zhang
- Taichung to host massive documentary festival
- Taiwan's ASEAN bid will test China ties, says MOFA
- Chariwoman of Taiwan DPP demands compensation for tainted foods
- Taiwanese tycoons show support for Chen visit
- Five Chinese hostages killed in Sudan
- Chief of the southern Taiwan county detained
- China envoy talks will be technical, not political: Taiwan President
- UK's Brown wants to halt financial 'contagion'
- McCain schedule reveals long odds
- World stocks modestly higher
- Bush urges Republican workers to help McCain
- Volkswagen shares soar again, up 93 percent
- 'Joe the Plumber' endorses McCain
- Sister says Obama plot suspect is sorry
- McCain schedule reveals long odds
- McCain schedule reveals long odds
- McCain says Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens should resign
- Phils, Rays to resume World Series on Wednesday
- Group releases anti-Obama DVD in 5 newspapers
- Syria orders US school, cultural center closed
- 'DWTS' pro Julianne Hough to have appendix removed
- AP Top News at 9:09 p.m. EDT
- Stevens may not be able to vote for re-election
- Sri Lanka rebel air attack puts capital in dark
- Biden urges early voting in Florida
- Race fear vs. money anxiety at play in election
- A scrappy McCain fights on despite odds
- Union teams address Obama's race as an issue
- Tens of thousands of civilians flee in east Congo
- Whither the weather: Wacky World Series on hold
- Taiwan to follow global coordinated move of interest rate cuts
- Taiwan's Hsinchu Science Park ex-Director-General detained
- Taiwan MOEA denies oil exploration with China near Diaoyutais
- China contends cross-strait negotiations in Taiwan arranged by convention
- McCain struggles for upset; Republican doubts grow
- China confident envoy will be safe in Taiwan
- Analysis: Obama, McCain deeply at odds on US wars
- Taiwan MOEA Minister says propane and fuel oil prices to be cut in November
- Taiwan stocks fluctuated in price and closed up slightly
- Taiwan shares open sharply higher
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- U.S. welcomes continuation of cross-strait dialogue
- Chiayi County magistrate detained over suspicions of graft
- Not fast nor slow in promoting cross-strait ties: President Ma
- Taipei health officials find meat in vegetarian products
- Straits Exchange Foundation elects directors
- Foreign exchange rates
- Ex-chief of Hsinchu Science Park detained over corruption suspicions
- Legislators call for immediate cuts in utility prices
- Stevens wants probe into federal prosecutors
- Strong quake hits Pakistan, at least 100 killed
- McCain says pundits being fooled, promises victory
- Battered world stocks rally as US rate cut eyed
- Food safety is focus of Chiang-Chen talks in Taiwan
- Palin runs Alaska from the campaign trail
- Effigy of noosed Palin prompts visit from feds
- Taiwan's trade groups optimistic about cross-strait negotiations
- Pompe disease screening key to better prognosis: study
- Presidential Office mum on APEC envoy appointment
- Legislators call for immediate cuts in utility prices
- Ratio of businesses offering on-the-job training down: survey
- Drug rehab center offers violin class to inmates
- Pakistani quake leaves 135 dead, 15,000 homeless
- Experts: Obama plot detracts from race progress
- DPP to further demonstrate against Chinese negotiator's visit
- 1.5 million Citizen Digital Certificate cards issued to date: MOI
- Pan-blue camp labels Taiwan DPP’s remarks on flags phony
- Sen. Stevens' career cloudy after conviction
- Poultry feed in China is to blame for recent food scare in HK and Taiwan
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Prices edge lower on Taipei futures market
- Prices close marginally higher on Taipei bourse
- Film director donates earnings to help needy indigenous families
- Taipei City to launch text-message parking query system
- Hong Kong's Next Media to purchase Taiwan's CTI TV and China Times
- Mandelson: No signs UK investors flee Russia
- Foreign tourist arrivals on rise: tourism bureau
- Taiwan investor confidence hits record low: survey
- Black-faced spoonbill season begins in Tainan County
- Food safety to feature prominently in Chiang-Chen meeting
- Former vice president to attend APEC leaders summit on behalf of Ma
- Top China negotiator's visit a milestone for cross-strait ties: SEF
- Councilor under prosecutor's probe for harassing Chinese official
- Opposition wins Maldives presidential election
- Opposition wins Maldives presidential election
- Banks ditch Hexion's $6.5B buyout of Huntsman
- Dutch say unlocked bike not enticement to steal
- Typo on Democratic flier is for phone sex line
- Chairman of Kuwait's Gulf Bank resigns
- Barloworld continues cycling sponsorship
- Boeing, machinists: tentative deal to end strike
- US senator faces long odds in Senate race
- Tropical Maldives holds key presidential run-off
- Tropical Maldives holds key presidential run-off
- FIA downplays Ferrari's threat to leave F1
- FDA warns Bayer over claims on 2 aspirin products
- Redknapp likely to 'wheel and deal' in January
- World stocks modestly higher
- US stocks see moderate rebound after sharp selloff
- Lufthansa 9 month net profit 551 million euros
- US official says America open to Gulf investors
- Oil steady above $63 on world stock market rebound
- Portsmouth appoints Tony Adams as manager
- Interlagos undergoes last-minute adjustments
- Del Potro advances at Paris Masters
- Hungary near financial aid deal, faces recession
- US dollar higher, gold unchanged
- FTSE 100 up 68.69 points at 3,921.28
- Greek flight unions cool to Qatar interest
- WADA satisfied it has received all test results
- Poland considers loan guarantees for banks
- Contador says he will miss 2009 Giro
- Finland's UPM swings to 3Q net loss
- White House to banks: Start lending money
- Series won't resume until Wednesday at earliest
- Pakistani, Afghan leaders agree to Taliban talks
- Chile cuts output in large copper mine
- Gaza student campaigns for Obama via Internet
- Series won't resume until Wednesday at earliest
- White House to banks: Start lending money
- Mich. Dems' typo directs voters to phone-sex line
- Mexican leftists seize podium to block oil law
- Corporate bond rates keep rising, portend defaults
- Alleged Caruso stalker sought on intn'l warrant
- Credit Suisse to cut 500 jobs in US, Britain
- Christian Science Monitor to end daily publication
- Microsoft says next Windows won't be as annoying
- UK media watchdog investigates Brand's prank calls
- Russian stocks rebound as trading resumes
- A look at financial developments around the world
- TomTom 3Q earnings fall 41 pct due to competition
- Details of proposed deal between Boeing, union
- Bulgaria cuts economic growth forecasts
- Alleged Caruso stalker sought on intn'l warrant
- Christian Science Monitor to end daily publication
- White House to US banks: Start lending now
- Obama makes time again for 'The Daily Show'
- GMAC stops lending in 7 European countries
- Volkswagen shares soar again, up 93 percent
- Latin American markets recovering
- Merkel meets financial experts before G-20 summit
- Doorknobs and TV remotes are germ hotbeds
- Marion Jones gives Winfrey post-prison interview
- 'Joe the Plumber' endorses McCain
- Marion Jones gives Winfrey post-prison interview
- Italian investors OK capital increase for Alitalia
- Palin says Sen. Ted Stevens should resign
- US stocks enjoy big rebound after sharp selloff
- Reeves takes stand, says he didn't run into pap
- France wants to unlock funds for EU states
- Microsoft says next Windows won't be as annoying
- Sister says Obama plot suspect is sorry
- Gates: outlook for US nulcear safety is bleak
- Gannett: Another 10 pct job cut at local US papers
- FDA warns Bayer over claims on 2 aspirin products
- Warren possibly a victim of change in cut policy
- GMAC stops lending in 7 European countries
- Sounders sign Fredrik Ljungberg
- Wal-Mart to open fewer supercenters in 2009, 2010
- Amnesty International: Colombia conflict worrisome
- Union votes Saturday on Boeing strike settlement
- Swiss probe $430 million payments in Alstom case
- Gold down
- Toilet shortage feared in case of big Tokyo quake
- Gold down
- Oil falls below $63 before US inventory report
- Chile's health minister quits over AIDS scandal
- US stocks surge as investors hunt for bargains
- Paris Masters Results
- Teen gets time for grandma in 'gangsta rap' video
- Christian Science Monitor to end daily publication
- US stocks surge as investors hunt for bargains
- Confusing US ballot could undercut votes
- Microsoft says next Windows won't be as annoying
- Union votes Saturday on Boeing strike settlement
- Stocks surge as investors hunt for bargains
- Mexican leftists seize podium to block oil law
- Former Detroit mayor sent to jail in sex scandal
- Amnesty International: Colombia conflict worrisome
- Djokovic, del Potro advance at Paris Masters
- Dollar leaps vs yen, slips vs euro as markets soar
- Automakers seek govt aid beyond bailout, loans
- German Football Results
- Stocks surge as investors hunt for bargains
- New details of overdose episode at Thomas' home
- Fed to supply $15B to New Zealand's central bank
- Roger Federer to play Davis Cup against U.S.
- Moore receives leading French award
- Diego Maradona offered job as Argentina coach
- Volkswagen shares soar over two days
- Wal-Mart scales back expansion in tough economy
- Bayer Leverkusen beats Werder Bremen in Bundesliga
- German Football summaries
- Dutch Football Results
- US lowers corn, soybean crop projections
- Sweden expands loan to Carnegie to $630 million
- T&T bowling against England in Twenty20
- El Hamdaoui scores twice as AZ tops Dutch league
- ATP Paris Masters Results
- Latin American markets recovering
- Djokovic, Roddick, del Potro advance at Paris
- Lauren Graham set as Adelaide in 'Guys and Dolls'
- Georgia residents wait up to 8 hours to vote early
- Serb student wanted in US arrested by Serbia
- Fed to supply $15B to New Zealand's central bank
- Reeves takes stand, says he didn't run into pap
- Diego Maradona offered job as Argentina coach
- Spanish Football Results
- Barcelona beats Benidorm 1-0 in Copa del Rey
- French Football Results
- Michael Caine to co-host Nobel Concert
- Scottish Football Results
- LAN airline reports 3Q profits up 55 percent
- Bordeaux moves top with 4-0 win over Le Havre
- Georgia residents wait up to 8 hours to vote early
- Newcastle beats West Brom 2-1 to leave last three
- English Football Results
- Wal-Mart scales back expansion in tough economy
- Gates: outlook for US nuclear safety is bleak
- Corporate bond rates keep rising, portend defaults
- Court makes Spears' conservatorship permanent
- Diego Maradona offered job as Argentina coach
- Georgia residents wait up to 8 hours to vote early
- NZ shares rise 4.3 percent in early trading
- WTA Bell Challenge Results
- NZ shares rise 4.3 percent in early trading
- BHP Billiton to cease mining in Suriname by 2010
- Soybean prices drop despite lower crop estimate
- Automakers seek govt aid beyond bailout and loans
- Rangers beat Hamilton to reach League Cup semi
- Warren possibly a victim of change in cut policy
- New details of overdose episode at Thomas' home
- White House to banks: Start lending now
- Newcastle beats West Brom 2-1 to leave last three
- Australia's St. George boosts profit 0.9 percent
- Australia's St. George boosts profit 0.9 percent
- Caribbean rum makers benefit from bailout rebate
- Convicted US senator may be denied vote next week
- Argentine Congress debates pension fund takeover
- Mexican Congress oil reform bill in general terms
- Trinidad & Tobago vs. England Scoreboard
- ATP Paris Masters Results
- Mexico's America Movil says 3Q profits up 32 pct
- White House to banks: Start lending now
- Actor pleads guilty to having sex with Asian boys
- Djokovic, Roddick, del Potro advance at Paris
- Study: Anti-anesthesia drug beats the standard one
- Diego Maradona offered job as Argentina coach
- Coroner says NYC triathlete died of natural causes
- Australia, NZ stock markets surge in early trading
- Australia, NZ stock markets surge in early trading
- England make 141-6 in Stanford Twenty20 match
- Detroit's ex-Mayor Kilpatrick jailed for 4 months
- Authorities say skinhead plot wasn't fully formed
- Mexico approves watered-down oil industry reform
- Magazine publisher Time Inc. will lay off staff
- SKorean stocks rise sharply after big gain in Dow
- SKorean stocks rise sharply after big gain in Dow
- World Series Glance
- CW network explores `Melrose Place' remake
- Mexico approves watered-down oil industry reform
- Japan September industrial output up 1.2 percent
- Japan September industrial output up 1.2 percent
- World Golf Glance
- Early count shows opposition victory in Maldives
- Early count shows opposition victory in Maldives
- SKorean stocks soar after big gain in Dow
- Disabled veterans scuba dive as recreational sport
- SKorean stocks soar after big gain in Dow
- McCain struggles for upset; Republican doubts grow
- 'Living shorelines' eyed to stop coastal erosion
- Museum features Kansas town that went green
- Mexico's America Movil says 3Q profits up 32 pct
- Saints' Nesbit files suit against diet pill maker
- Early count shows opposition victory in Maldives
- Early count shows opposition victory in Maldives
- Air China 3Q loss on weak demand, high oil prices
- Air China 3Q loss on weak demand, high oil prices
- Japan September industrial output up 1.2 percent
- Japan September industrial output up 1.2 percent
- China pulls some eggs amid new food safety scare
- Court extends Spears' conservatorship indefinitely
- China pulls some eggs amid new food safety scare
- US report: chemical is flawed
- Trinidad & Tobago vs. England Scoreboard
- Pakistani, Afghan leaders agree to Taliban talks
- England beat T&T by 1 run in Stanford Twenty20
- Detroit's ex-Mayor Kilpatrick jailed for 4 months
- Wall Street jumps again, but no one is exhaling
- Court extends Spears' conservatorship indefinitely
- Nikkei 225 index up over 7 percent in early trade
- Nikkei 225 index up over 7 percent in early trade
- Union votes Saturday on Boeing strike settlement
- China's CNOOC says 3Q revenues up 69 pct
- China's CNOOC says 3Q revenues up 69 pct
- China Eastern 3Q loss widens to $341 million
- China Eastern 3Q loss widens to $341 million
- Nikkei 225 rises in early Wednesday trade
- Nikkei 225 rises in early Wednesday trade
- SKorean stocks soar after big gain in Dow
- SKorean stocks soar after big gain in Dow
- Early count shows opposition victory in Maldives
- Early count shows opposition victory in Maldives
- Top-seeded Petrova breezes into second round
- Defectors describe executions, torture in NKorea
- 82-year-old Cloris Leachman voted off 'Dancing'
- Group releases anti-Obama DVD in 5 newspapers
- DA: Criminal charges possible in boy's Uzi death
- NHL Capsules
- Flyers beat Atlanta 7-0
- Opposition wins Maldives presidential election
- Opposition wins Maldives presidential election
- Booker T. and the MGs join Musicians Hall of Fame
- Malaysian accused of centipede threat to neighbor
- Asian stocks extend gains after Wall Street rally
- Asian stocks extend gains after Wall Street rally
- India wins toss, elects to bat
- India wins toss, elects to bat
- Booker T. and the MGs join Musicians Hall of Fame
- Mexico approves watered-down oil industry reform
- Opposition wins Maldives presidential election
- Opposition wins Maldives presidential election
- FIFA U17 women's World Cup results
- Sterling Airways to file for bankruptcy
- Another rate cut expected from Fed
- Second batch of Chinese eggs in Hong Kong tainted
- Australia calls on Hunt, England makes no changes
- Australia calls on Hunt, England makes no changes
- Oil bounces off 17-month low to $64 in Asia
- Oil bounces off 17-month low to $64 in Asia
- Sterling Airways to file for bankruptcy
- Formula One season comes down to last race again
- Asia-Pacific weather
- Saints cut kicker and punter
- Air travel in Asia-Pacific slumps in September
- Air travel in Asia-Pacific slumps in September
- Flyers beat Atlanta 7-0
- Nintendo expects strong second-quarter earnings
- Official: Taiwan plans military contact with China
- Pierce leads Celtics over Cavaliers
- Pierce leads Celtics over Cavaliers
- Philippine stock index rises 4.5 percent
- Philippine stock index rises 4.5 percent
- Opposition wins Maldives presidential election
- Opposition wins Maldives presidential election
- China investigates tainted eggs in new food scare
- Bangladesh vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- India vs. Australia scoreboard
- Most Asian markets extend gains after US rally
- Most Asian markets extend gains after US rally
- Republican unity yields to dissenters
- Defectors describe executions, torture in NKorea
- MLS expansion team Sounders FC signs Ljungberg
- Sony reports 72 pct plunge in quarterly profit
- Sony reports 72 pct plunge in quarterly profit
- Democrat could win House seat once Cheney's
- Gambhir, Tendulkar lift India out of early trouble
- Gambhir, Tendulkar lift India out of early trouble
- India wins toss, elects to bat
- Bangladesh pair resist NZ victory push
- Bangladesh pair resist NZ victory push
- Gambhir, Tendulkar lift India out of early trouble
- Gambhir, Tendulkar lift India out of early trouble
- Opposition wins Maldives presidential election
- Opposition wins Maldives presidential election
- Child actor, LA news photog Delmar Watson dies
- Web site documents trace lives of Jews worldwide
- Singapore DBS says Lehman-linked notes worthless
- Singapore DBS says Lehman-linked notes worthless
- 'Milk' premiere brings stars to SF's Castro
- Alaska senator wants probe into US prosecutors
- Super 14 to stick with 4-team finals format
- Super 14 to stick with 4-team finals format
- Ukraine political crisis blocks IMF loan
- Hypo Real Estate taps German rescue fund
- Sony reports 72 pct plunge in quarterly profit
- Sony reports 72 pct plunge in quarterly profit
- Cambodia's first rock opera opens next month
- Bayer 3Q net profit falls, but outlook stands
- Porsche to settle Volkswagen's hedged shares
- Hamilton gets his second shot at F1 title
- Japan stock index jumps 7.7 percent
- Japan stock index jumps 7.7 percent
- China investigates tainted eggs in new food scare
- EU to lend Hungary 6.5 billion euros
- Swedish central bank help firms with loan supply
- Report: NKorea's Kim suffers 'serious' setback
- Report: NKorea's Kim suffers 'serious' setback
- Softbank quarterly profit rises on iPhone sales
- Softbank quarterly profit rises on iPhone sales
- Bangladesh vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- Oil bounces off 17-month low to $64 in Asia
- Oil bounces off 17-month low to $64 in Asia
- Opposition wins Maldives presidential election
- Opposition wins Maldives presidential election
- Massa chases elusive home title
- Euro gains on dollar before Fed decision
- Obama takes case to country with Clinton, TV
- South Korean stocks fall after big early rally
- South Korean stocks fall after big early rally
- Akzo Nobel profits fall 40 percent in 3Q
- India vs. Australia scoreboard
- Toshiba posts $272.8 million quarterly loss
- Toshiba posts $272.8 million quarterly loss
- Fujitsu's quarterly profit falls 21 pct
- Fujitsu's quarterly profit falls 21 pct
- Bayer 3Q net profit falls to 277 million euros
- Tendulkar out in the over before tea
- Tendulkar out in the over before tea
- Bangladesh resist NZ victory push
- Bangladesh resist NZ victory push
- China shares retreat as gloomy sentiment prevails
- China shares retreat as gloomy sentiment prevails
- Weak industrial output weighs on Japanese economy
- Weak industrial output weighs on Japanese economy
- Actress' death center stage again in Spector trial
- Sterling Airways to file for bankruptcy
- Most Asian markets extend gains after US rally
- Most Asian markets extend gains after US rally
- Indonesia's ex-central bank chief guilty of graft
- Indonesia's ex-central bank chief guilty of graft
- Telenor reports 39 pct fall in 3Q profits
- Man accused of threatening neighbor with centipede
- Softbank quarterly profit rises on iPhone sales
- Softbank quarterly profit rises on iPhone sales
- Bayer 3Q net profit falls to 277 million euros
- Crews sift St. George soil for plant fossils
- Syria convicts 12 of fomenting sectarian strife
- ICC chief wants to revisit forfeit result
- ICC chief wants to revisit forfeit result
- China, Russia draw closer with pipeline pact
- China, Russia draw closer with pipeline pact
- A look at Maldives' president-elect
- A look at Maldives' president-elect
- Faulty Qantas jet tails rival from across Pacific
- UN chief urges Mugabe to resolve Zimbabwe's crisis
- Sony profit plunges 72 percent on strong yen
- Sony profit plunges 72 percent on strong yen
- ST Micro posts $289 million 3Q loss
- Taiwan's UMC posts net loss in 3Q
- Taiwan's UMC posts net loss in 3Q
- Bangladesh-NZ second test drawn
- S7 Airlines: No binding bid for Austrian Airlines
- Bangladesh vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- Hungary to get $25.1 billion in IMF-led aid deal
- Report: NKorea's Kim suffers 'serious' setback
- No Beckham, no deal; Galaxy' Australian match off
- Report: NKorea's Kim suffers 'serious' setback
- No Beckham, no deal; Galaxy' Australian match off
- HK stock market extends gains after huge rally
- HK stock market extends gains after huge rally
- Nigeria says will host 2009 Under 17 World Cup
- Lufthansa 3Q profit falls, airline cuts outlook
- 300 Indonesians rally for anti-pornography bill
- South Korean stocks fall after big early rally
- South Korean stocks fall after big early rally
- Hypo Real Estate taps German rescue fund
- Swiss national bank offers francs for euros
- Bangladesh resist NZ victory push
- Bangladesh resist NZ victory push
- ICC chief wants to revisit forfeit result
- ICC chief wants to revisit forfeit result
- Messi welcomes Maradona's appointment
- European stocks up after Dow surge
- Karlsson leads 4-way race at Volvo Masters
- Toshiba posts quarterly loss on lower chip prices
- Toshiba posts quarterly loss on lower chip prices
- MLS expansion team Sounders FC signs Ljungberg
- Bangladesh names squad for S Africa ODI tour
- Bangladesh names squad for S Africa ODI tour
- ICRC: Millions of Iraqis at risk from dirty water
- Kim Do-heon set to return for West Brom
- Ukraine political crisis blocks IMF loan
- Oil bounces off 17-month low
- Bank of China says 3Q net profit up 11.5 pct
- Bank of China says 3Q net profit up 11.5 pct
- MLS team Sounders FC signs Ljungberg
- Sweden approves $200 billion bailout plan
- China investigates tainted eggs in new food scare
- China investigates tainted eggs in new food scare
- Diseases feared after Yemeni floods
- Hungary to get $25.1 billion in IMF-led aid deal
- Diseases feared after Yemeni floods
- Police detain suspected trader at French bank
- Method for AP-GfK Battleground State Polls
- Jimmy Buffett to sing for Obama in Florida
- Lufthansa to take majority control of UK airline
- Hospital says Ballesteros 'evolving favorably'
- Stock futures indicate modest pullback after rally
- China's central bank says cuts benchmark rates
- Spain's BBVA bank says profit growth flat
- China's central bank says cuts benchmark rates
- China wants more say in global financial bodies
- China wants more say in global financial bodies
- India-Australia third test scoreboard
- US dollar falls, gold rises
- Sweden approves $200 billion bailout plan
- Another rate cut expected from Fed
- Ukraine political crisis blocks IMF loan
- Deutsche Telekom suspends 5 in data scandals
- Gambhir scores hundred, guides India to 296-3
- Porsche says will settle hedged VW shares
- Gambhir scores hundred, guides India to 296-3
- Bank of England says lending growth slowed in Sept
- China cuts interest rates to spur growth
- China cuts interest rates to spur growth
- EU says it will try to curb rising unemployment
- Kuwait parliament votes to guarantee bank deposits
- TNK-BP CEO says Russia oil output likely peaked
- Experts: Obama plot detracts from race progress
- Algeria to reform constitution to allow third term
- Hospital says Ballesteros 'evolving favorably'
- Palin to fly home to Alaska to vote in election
- Stock futures indicate Street will extend gains
- Ukraine's parliament passes key economic bills
- Diseases feared after Yemeni floods
- Gambhir scores hundred, guides India to 296-3
- September US durable goods rise largest since June
- Gambhir scores hundred, guides India to 296-3
- After 256 losses, Buckley hopes to win last fight
- Tenneco to lay off 1,100 worldwide, shut plants
- Durable goods boosts US stock sentiment
- Nalbandian through to 3rd round at Paris Masters
- More delays likely in local Iraq ballot
- ATP Paris Masters Results
- EU to increase crisis fund to 25 billion euros
- Indonesia's ex-central bank chief guilty of graft
- Indonesia's ex-central bank chief guilty of graft
- Ukraine's parliament passes key economic bills
- Colombia fires 3 generals after civilian deaths
- Execs warn on oil investment
- Ghana to demand Dutch return chief's head
- Guilty plea in Yankees-Sox fight that killed 1 man
- Comedians suspended by BBC over prank calls
- FTSE 100 up 197.68 points at 4,124.06
- Sony profit plunges 72 percent on strong yen
- Sony profit plunges 72 percent on strong yen
- Brazil stocks rebounding for 2nd day in a row
- Heinze says Ferguson wrong about Real Ronaldo bid
- Total to keep up investment despite credit crisis
- Police detain suspected trader at French bank
- Sept. durable goods rise by largest since June
- European central banks offer more overnight money
- Republican unity yields to dissenters
- Ghana to demand Dutch return chief's head
- GM 3Q global sales drop 11 pct, trail Toyota
- Gambhir scores hundred, guides India to 296-3
- Tenneco to lay off 1,100 worldwide, shut plants
- Comedians suspended by BBC over prank calls
- Norway's central bank cuts interest rates
- US stocks open lower ahead of Fed rate decision
- MGM Mirage 3Q profit declines on write-down
- Colombia fires 25 soldiers in civilian deaths
- Slovenia to name prime minister-designate
- German inflation seen down to 2.4 percent
- Palin manages to govern Alaska from afar
- Georgian president says government needs new blood
- India's Gambhir says elbowing of Watson accidental
- Kuwait parliament votes to guarantee bank deposits
- Poland holds interest rates steady
- India's Gambhir says elbowing of Watson accidental
- Porsche says will settle hedged VW shares
- Olympic Airlines to cancel flights due to strike
- Oil bounces off 17-month low
- Palin manages to govern Alaska from afar
- US stocks lower ahead of Fed rate decision
- Huge Dubai mall's launch delayed
- Altaf: ICC yet to seek PCB's opinion
- Report: GM postponing product development spending
- Gambhir hopes back-to-back 100s a turning point
- Gambhir hopes back-to-back 100s a turning point
- Algeria president clears way for third term
- Congolese army claims attack by Rwandan troops
- MGM Mirage 3Q profit declines on write-down
- Nalbandian through to 3rd round at Paris Masters
- ATP Paris Masters Results
- Cookbook author not amused by Seinfeld's jokes
- Congolese army claims attack by Rwandan troops
- Cookbook author not amused by Seinfeld's jokes
- European stocks higher ahead of Fed rate decision
- FIFA signs deal to broadcast 2010 WCup in Africa
- Tokyo police hope to scare Halloween pranksters
- Nalbandian through to 3rd round at Paris Masters
- US stocks waffle ahead of Fed rate decision
- Faulty Qantas jet tails rival from across Pacific
- Mexico predicts oil reform will boost GDP, jobs
- Report: US drug sales growth heads toward new low
- EU to increase crisis fund to 25 billion euros
- Doctors use plane technology to make new heart
- UK Treasury says fiscal rules must adapt to crisis
- Huge Dubai mall's launch delayed
- Rohm & Haas shareholders OK $15.3B Dow buyout
- Consultant: GM-Chrysler deal may cost 25,000 jobs
- Sterling Airways files for bankruptcy
- Corruption expert: Prosecutions expected in U.S.
- Tenneco to lay off 1,100 worldwide, shut plants
- Algeria president clears way for third term
- Porsche says will settle hedged VW shares
- Oil prices jump on strengthening markets
- Lievremont names Medard in France squad
- Taiwanese director donates earnings to help needy indigenous families
- Foreign tourist arrivals on rise: Taiwan tourism bureau
- Black-faced spoonbill season begins in Tainan County
- Taiwan scientist invents world's first chlorophyll organic battery
- Paphiopedilum orchid show opens in Taipei
- Premier urges France's support for Taiwan's participation in U.N.
- Taipei City to launch text-message parking query system
- Logwin awards new contract with SCI
- Airbus celebrates first anniversary of A380 entry into service
- Eden promotes barrier-free travel at 2008 ITF exhibition
- Gloria Prince offers discount vouchers at ITF
- Grand Hyatt Taipei joins 2008 ITF
- Graduate School Exhibition at NTU sports center Nov 1-2
- U.S. study says doctors favor whites
- Tyrannosaurus rex noses out dinosaur competition
- Tsunami hit Indian Ocean 600 years ago
- Rising sea to erode Sydney beaches by 2050: climate study
- In Brief
- Danish queen creates scenery, costumes for Christmas ballet
- Led Zeppelin to tour, record without singer Plant
- Elvis is top-earning dead celebrity
- Lost city of the Jaguar
- Bangladesh's blushes spared as second Test ends in draw
- Roddick and Del Potro stroll into Paris Masters 3rd round
- Gambhir shines for India in third Test
- Flames blank Avalanche 3-0 to win fourth straight
- Barton strikes as Newcastle gains valuable win
- Celtics ring in new NBA season with win
- World oil prices higher on Fed rate cut hopes
- Yen rebounds against greenback in Asia after sharp fall
- Powerful rally lifts Dow 10.88 percent
- Taiwan shares close up 0.15 percent
- British action on Icesave 'inelegant' but effective: Myner
- Swiss bankers speak out against backlash over executives pay
- Japan may make rate cuts; Hungary in bailout
- Danish airline Sterling will file for bankruptcy
- Croc farms, environmentalists form alliance
- HTC scores Taiwan's biggest marketing coup
- Online shopping dropping along with consumer confidence
- Germany opens first offshore wind farm
- Ottawa says no to auto industry's loan request
- Financial crisis taking heavy toll on world migrants: U.N. chief
- Financial crisis ushers out 'luxury' and heralds in 'seriousness'
- Disabled veterans scuba dive for recreational sport
- Australia's 'Jihad Jack' free as legal battle finally ends
- Maldives president voted out of office after three decades
- Fatal blasts attack presidential office, U.N. agency in Somalia
- China investigates eggs in new food scare
- Prince Charles visits Japan at royally bad time
- Detention misuse risks Taiwan's human rights
- U.S. hands back last southern province to Iraq
- Pakistan summons U.S. envoy over missile strikes
- Activists' boat arrives in Gaza Strip
- Congo rebels claim control of eastern town
- Taiwan plans military contact with China, says MND official
- Next Media Group mulls takeover of Taiwan's China Times, CTI, say reports
- Taipei City councilors blast KMT's sexist Taipei promos
- Former Taiwan science park head detained over corruption worries
- Hari Raya celebration highlights Malaysian cuisine
- Culinary demonstration helps promote Austrian tourism
- Join NSO's Halloween Party tomorrow
- Stinky 'tofu' gives Wenders culture shock
- Top China negotiator's visit a milestone for cross-strait ties: Taiwan's SEF
- DPP calls on Ma to uphold Taiwan sovereignty
- Taiwan has no secret deals with China to be signed: MAC
- Powerful Pakistan quake claims at least 160 lives
- Taiwan DPP expresses support for Chiayi mayor
- Taiwan former vice president Lien to represent Ma at summit
- US stocks advance ahead of Fed rate decision
- Hungary to get $25.1 billion in IMF-led aid deal
- VW leader says production may slow at year-end
- NY, SC govs disagree on more stimulus amid crisis
- Palin calls for break from Bush energy policy
- India's Anand retains world chess title with draw
- Downey, Favreau reteam on `Iron Man 2,' 'Avengers'
- US capital optimistic about getting vote
- Palin manages to govern Alaska from afar
- NASA probe shows Mercury more dynamic than thought
- McCain criticizes paper for not releasing tape
- Obama has the support of Peruvian faith-healers
- Cue the prime time spot: Obama's half hour of TV
- McCain criticizes paper for not releasing tape
- Obama effigy found on US university campus
- Obama says Cabinet would be bipartisan
- Obama says white voters won't bail on him
- Cuban minister sees end to lift US embargo
- Cuban minister sees end to US embargo
- Palin faces new ethics complaint over kids' travel
- Gov't prepares loan modification plan
- Is BPA safe or no? Gov't leaves consumers confused
- Turning your clock back Sunday may help your heart
- Obama now on track for Electoral College majority
- Palin suggests she's now GOP political fixture
- Obama promises rescue plan for middle class in ad
- Taiwan ex-DPP Chair and TSU Chair visit hunger strikers
- Body found as police search for missing NY teacher
- Taiwan's central bank slashes interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point
- At least 170 dead as quake hits southwest Pakistan
- Obama airs major campaign broadcast
- Obama's prime-time ad skips over budget realities
- Obama effigy found on U. of Kentucky campus
- AP Top News at 8:36 p.m. EDT
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Foreign exchange rates
- Ex-AIT director suggests that Taiwan President attend APEC in person
- At least 170 dead as quake hits southwest Pakistan
- Analysis: Obama on his way toward election win
- Taiwan's key interest rates lowered further by 0.25 basis points
- Taiwan scientist invents world's first chlorophyll organic battery
- Chinese official optimistic about tourist arrivals to Taiwan
- Paphiopedilum orchid show opens in Taipei
- Choice of ex-VP for APEC summit marks progress in cross-strait ties
- Sovereignty-related pact should be put to referendum: DPP
- After 22 seasons, Moyer finally wins World Series
- Taiwan to reconfigure its administrative boundaries by 2010
- Congo soldiers fleeing Goma along with refugees
- Sources: Gov't prepares loan modification plan
- Obama ridicules McCain charge he's socialist
- Population Changes Likely to Influence U.S. Election
- Presidential Campaigns Reach Out to Asian Americans
- Asian Americans Important Voter Group in Election Swing States
- Electronic Voting Technology Has Not Won Trust of U.S. Voters
- Democrats Hoping for Major Senate Gains
- Taiwan stock rises sharply 277 points
- China investigates tainted eggs in new food scare
- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou's disapproval rating 71.2%: poll
- Taiwan DPP Councilor indicted for attacking ARATS Vice Chairman
- China's top negotiator apologizes for the food scare in Taiwan
- McCain says racism will barely affect election
- Pen Walking－Solo Exhibition by Shi Jin-Hua
- Taiwan eyes financial cooperation agreement with China
- Taiwan film Cape No.7 gets 9 nods for Golden Horse Award
- Chinese liaison official to meet president after signing pacts: MAC
- Prices rise sharply on Taipei bourse
- Prices higher on Taipei futures market
- President reaffirms commitment to upholding national sovereignty
- Prosecutors seeking jail term for councilor on assault charges
- No Taiwanese casualties in Pakistan earthquake: MOFA
- Taipei mayor to meet with China's top negotiator on panda issue
- Bakeries sue importer of toxic milk powder
- U.S. dollar down on Taipei FOREX
- Taiwan horseshoe crab population decreasing: survey
- AIT holds mock U.S. presidential debate to enhance understanding
- Taipei City Gov't denied the Taiwan DPP's rally permits application
- 1.63 million have received free flu shots under inoculation program
- Zambians to elect new president after leader died
- Melting ice sculpture captures Wall Street crisis
- Norway's central bank cuts interest rates
- Cruise, Smith appear in video to get out the vote
- Huge Dubai mall's launch delayed
- Brazil stocks rebound for 2nd day in a row
- Coach Maradona greeted with skepticism among fans
- Court refuses to ban voodoo dolls of French leader
- Colombia fires 19 army officers in civilian deaths
- Volvo lays off 600 employees in Sweden, Belgium
- Car makers find EU support loan package
- Karlsson leads 4-way race at Volvo Masters
- Maldives' ruler vows smooth democratic transition
- Nadal, Nalbandian into 3rd round at Paris Masters
- Lukoil executive: Russia could trim oil output
- Chinese refiner Sinopec says 3Q profit down 39 pct
- Ronaldo, Messi head World Player shortlist
- Sept. durable goods rise by largest since June
- GM 3Q global sales drop 11 percent, trail Toyota
- Ericsson 4 breaks record in Volvo Ocean Race
- Maradona as coach could be big risk for Argentina
- UN urges US to lift embargo against Cuba
- Messi welcomes Maradona's appointment
- Zambians to elect new president after leader died
- Police detain suspected trader at French bank
- China investigates tainted eggs in new food scare
- UN urges US to lift embargo against Cuba
- Crisis brings huge swings
- Ronaldo, Messi head World Player shortlist
- Audi says 3Q operating profit rose 13.6 percent
- World stocks higher ahead of Fed rate decision
- Shell CFO to replace retiring chief executive
- GM 3Q global sales drop 11 percent, trail Toyota
- Doctors use plane technology to make new heart
- Berlin's historic Tempelhof Airport closing
- BBC suspends comic Russell Brand over prank calls
- Debate continues over bank accounting rules
- Team New Zealand drops America's Cup lawsuit
- Fashion's Tom Ford lands a movie gig
- Venezuelan satellite launched from China
- Obama effigy found on US university campus
- Fed cuts key interest rate half-point to 1 percent
- Princes William and Harry due at 007 premiere
- Fed cuts key interest rate half-point to 1 percent
- McCain criticizes paper for not releasing tape
- Pap suing Keanu Reeves a fan of his films
- US stocks fluctuate after Fed rate cut
- Princes William and Harry due at 007 premiere
- Nadal, Nalbandian reach 3rd round at Paris Masters
- Nike founder donates $100 million to cancer center
- Iran's top leader: Hatred for US runs deep
- Clooney acting coach Milton Katselas dies at 75
- Mexico tries to sell $400 million, gets no bids
- Kim to play in Europe in 2009
- Piquet Jr. still waiting on Renault decision
- ATP Paris Masters Results
- Argentine peso drops to lowest in nearly 6 years
- A look at financial developments around the world
- Kouchner says EU not sending troops to Congo
- McCain criticizes paper for not releasing tape
- Italy extends ban on short selling
- Fed cuts key interest rate half-point to 1 percent
- Russell Brand quits BBC after prank calls flap
- Union: Boeing contract offer to be posted online
- Greek Football Results
- Neo-Nazi attacks up in eastern Germany
- Democrats dominate early voting in key states
- Shakira: `I'm quite pregnant' _ with her album
- T-bill demand rises, interbank lending rates slip
- Formula One season comes down to last race again
- Justice approves Delta-Northwest airline merger
- McCain criticizes paper for not releasing tape
- Shell CFO to replace retiring chief executive
- Court refuses to ban voodoo dolls of French leader
- Union: Boeing contract offer to be posted online
- Tight security keeps fans away from Lewis Hamilton
- Words of Steel: Best-selling author starting blog
- Obama effigy found on U. of Kentucky campus
- Justice approves Delta-Northwest airline merger
- A season of catch-up in the new IRL
- Ukraine's parliament passes key economic bills
- World Series Glance
- US stocks turn higher after Fed rate cut
- Official: Belarus loosens grip on economy for loan
- Michelin cuts outlook on worsening tire markets
- Runner Marion Jones: 'I didn't love myself enough'
- Nadal, Nalbandian into 3rd round at Paris Masters
- Rapper T.I. votes despite being a convicted felon
- GM postpones some product development spending
- Obama effigy found on US university campus
- Fed cuts key interest rate half-point to 1 percent
- Fed announces new credit lines with foreign banks
- GM 3Q global sales drop 11 percent, trail Toyota
- Democrats dominate early voting in key states
- Venezuelan satellite launched from China
- Justice approves Delta-Northwest airline merger
- Algeria president to abolish term limits
- French Football Results
- Adebayor blames Togo retirement on hotel bills
- Dollar loses ground, oil prices end higher
- Fed announces new credit lines with foreign banks
- AS Roma-Sampdoria game stopped due to rain
- Iran's top leader: Hatred for US runs deep
- Dollar loses ground and pumps up oil prices
- Hypo Real Estate taps German rescue fund
- Stocks end mixed in late slide after Fed rate cut
- India's Anand retains world chess title with draw
- Gold up
- NASA may be able to speed up launch of moonship
- Coach Maradona greeted with skepticism among fans
- ATP Paris Masters Results
- Stocks end mixed in late slide after Fed rate cut
- Obama effigy found on U. of Kentucky campus
- Belarus to loosen grip on economy for IMF loan
- Consultant: GM-Chrysler deal may cost 25,000 jobs
- Treasury makes first payments from rescue fund
- UK Treasury says fiscal rules must adapt to crisis
- Lyon beats Sochaux 2-0 in French league
- Aviation faces biggest crisis in history
- Crew boss Knaus closing in on NASCAR history
- IMF creates loan program for developing nations
- Dollar sags as Fed cuts rates
- Bipartisan heat builds on use of US bailout funds
- Obama effigy found on US university campus
- India's Anand retains world chess title with draw
- Iran media: Lawmaker slaps Ahmadinejad confidant
- Justice Department approves Delta-Northwest combo
- Treasury makes first payments from rescue fund
- Actress, painter, singer Estelle Reiner dies at 94
- Federer, Nadal into 3rd round at Paris Masters
- Dollar loses ground and pumps up oil prices
- Federer, Nadal into 3rd round at Paris Masters
- McCain criticizes paper for not releasing tape
- German Football Results
- Sources: US prepares loan modification plan
- Police: Golfer John Daly drunk, detained
- Dollar sags as Fed cuts rates
- Diseases feared after Yemeni floods
- Stocks end mixed in late slide after Fed rate cut
- Analysis: How low can Fed go on interest rates?
- Hoffenheim keeps the dream alive
- German Football summaries
- Dutch Football Results
- Latin American stocks rebound for 2nd day
- Princes William and Harry due at 007 premiere
- Latin American stocks rebound for 2nd day
- British princes William and Harry at 007 premiere
- Udinese and Napoli both win to stay atop Serie A
- Italian Soccer Summaries
- Italian Football Leaders
- Colombia fires 20 army officers in civilian deaths
- FC Twente beats NAC Breda 1-0 in Dutch league
- French Football Results
- Italian Football Results
- Starbucks joins with Project RED drinks promotion
- Colombia fires 20 army officers in civilian deaths
- Udinese and Napoli both win to stay atop Serie A
- Lyon beats Sochaux 2-0 in French league
- English Football Results
- Two late goals give Tottenham 4-4 draw at Arsenal
- Spanish Soccer Results
- T-bill demand rises, interbank lending rates slip
- Wyeth latest drugmaker to narrow focus of research
- Delta completes deal to acquire Northwest Airlines
- Mexico oil reform opens door to foreign companies
- Two late goals give Tottenham 4-4 draw at Arsenal
- Obama effigy found on U. of Kentucky campus
- ATP Paris Masters Results
- Late Gerrard penalty keeps Liverpool top of league
- Two late goals give Tottenham 4-4 draw at Arsenal
- Udinese and Napoli both win to stay atop Serie A
- German Football summaries
- Latin American stocks rebound for 2nd day
- Villarreal loses 5-0 in Copa del Rey
- Toronto Maple Leafs most valuable NHL team
- WTA Bell Challenge Results
- Major US post-9/11 program experiences more delays
- Australia's Westpac sees profit rise 12 percent
- Australia's Westpac sees profit rise 12 percent
- More of Denise Richards' reality on the way
- Bipartisan heat builds over use of bailout funds
- Late Gerrard penalty keeps Liverpool top of league
- Spanish Football Results
- Villarreal loses 5-0 in Copa del Rey
- Analysis: How low can Fed go on interest rates?
- Two late goals give Tottenham 4-4 draw at Arsenal
- Federer, Nadal into 3rd round at Paris Masters
- Two late goals give Tottenham 4-4 draw at Arsenal
- Late Gerrard penalty keeps Liverpool top of league
- Report says US scientists opposed drug suit policy
- Scottish Football Results
- Model loses lawsuit but claims personal victory
- Starbucks joins with Project RED in promotion
- Mexico's America Movil: No acquisitions, dividends
- Delta completes deal to acquire Northwest Airlines
- Nakamura sends Celtic into League Cup semfinals
- IMF creates loan program for developing nations
- Jermaine Jackson says Jackson 5 will reunite
- Melting ice sculpture represents Wall St. crisis
- Revolution midfielder Smith suspended 2 games
- Jermaine Jackson says Jackson 5 will reunite
- Wallabies make 5 lineup changes in Hong Kong
- Wallabies make 5 lineup changes in Hong Kong
- Wednesday, November 5
- Historic Boston has great haunts, on the cheap
- US dollar makes comeback, 'bucking' world downturn
- Czech Republic famous for puppet theater
- Chopper as art presented at Clinton Library
- Frankenstein's offers Halloween chills
- Actors union opposes same-sex marriage ban
- Obama airs major campaign broadcast
- SKorean stocks rise after Fed rate cut, swap deal
- SKorean stocks rise after Fed rate cut, swap deal
- US cuts key interest rate half-point to 1 percent
- Tickets selling for 2010 Olympics
- Real Salt Lake finally in MLS playoffs
- India's Anand retains world chess title with draw
- Zambians to elect new president after leader died
- China wants more say in global financial bodies
- China wants more say in global financial bodies
- Delta completes deal to acquire Northwest Airlines
- US Treasury could send bailout cash to any company
- Reeves' attorney chips away at paparazzo
- Report says US scientists opposed drug suit policy
- FBI investigating mailings labeled 'anthrax'
- Raptors spoil 76ers' NBA opener
- Bono: World has a stake in upcoming US election
- China investigates tainted eggs in new food scare
- China investigates tainted eggs in new food scare
- Maldives' ruler vows smooth democratic transition
- Maldives' ruler vows smooth democratic transition
- Greg Oden out 2-to-4 weeks with foot sprain
- SKorean stocks rise after Fed rate cut, swap deal
- SKorean stocks rise after Fed rate cut, swap deal
- Champions Tour's big prizes up for grabs in Sonoma
- Ex-Raiders coach Kiffin files grievance
- Bolivian mines halt as metal prices plummet
- After 13 years, Ray Lewis still 'amazing to watch'
- WTA Bell Challenge Results
- Bono: World has a stake in upcoming US election
- World Series Glance
- Muliaina out of Bledisloe Cup test
- World Series Champions
- Muliaina out of Bledisloe Cup test
- Palin faces new ethics complaint over kids' travel
- World Series MVPs
- Wallabies make 5 lineup changes in Hong Kong
- Wallabies make 5 lineup changes in Hong Kong
- A long time coming: Phillies win the World Series
- Noosed Palin mannequin removed from home
- Explosion in Bangkok wounds 10 at protest site
- Explosion in Bangkok wounds 10 at protest site
- Church of Maradona celebrates his 48th birthday
- FBI: Man arrested for anthrax hoax
- Cruzeiro blows by Gremio 3-0
- Brazilian Football Results
- Brazilian Football Results
- Starbucks joins with (RED) in drinks promotion
- SKorean stocks surge after Fed rate cut, swap deal
- SKorean stocks surge after Fed rate cut, swap deal
- Australian GP makes another loss
- Australian GP makes another loss
- Hagman scores to give Toronto win
- WTA Bell Challenge Results
- Explosion in Bangkok wounds 10 at protest site
- Church of Maradona celebrates idol's birthday
- Asia stock markets surge after Fed rate cut
- Asia stock markets surge after Fed rate cut
- A long time coming: Phillies win the World Series
- A long time coming: Phillies win the World Series
- 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami biggest in 600 years
- Analysis: Bush foreign-policy goals largely unmet
- Obama airs major campaign broadcast
- Asia-Pacific weather
- Berlin's historic Tempelhof Airport closing
- Manuel sounds like a winner
- Taiwanese president to meet Chinese envoy
- Zambians vote for new president after leader died
- Obama, McCain have similar approaches to Europe
- Democrats look for big increase in Senate majority
- Democrats aim to widen majority in House
- McCain and Obama Europe policies at a glance
- FIFA U17 women's World Cup results
- Hong Kong's stock index soars more than 9 pct
- Hong Kong's stock index soars more than 9 pct
- Church of Maradona celebrates idol's birthday
- Explosion in Bangkok wounds 10 at protest site
- Bono: World has a stake in upcoming US election
- Crawford leads Knicks over Heat
- Fed cuts key interest rate half-point to 1 percent
- Netflix, TiVo team up after 4-year courtship
- Social issues highlight US state ballots
- Oil rises above $69 on weak dollar, market rally
- Oil rises above $69 on weak dollar, market rally
- Noosed Palin mannequin removed from front yard
- Worth the wait: Philly wins a championship again
- Worth the wait: Philly wins a championship again
- Asia stock markets surge after Fed rate cut
- Asia stock markets surge after Fed rate cut
- Progressive think tank offers new plan for America
- New poll puts Livni, Netanyahu in dead heat
- Philippine stock index surges for 2nd day
- Reports: Japan to announce new stimulus package
- Reports: Japan to announce new stimulus package
- Gambhir, Watson charged by match referee
- Gambhir, Watson charged by match referee
- Crawford leads Knicks over Heat
- Mitsubishi Motors books first-half profit
- Mitsubishi Motors books first-half profit
- SKorean stocks surge on Fed currency swap deal
- SKorean stocks surge on Fed currency swap deal
- Australia still plans to tax pollution from 2010
- Japan's Nikkei stock index rises almost 10 percent
- Japan's Nikkei stock index rises almost 10 percent
- India-Australia third test
- India 393-3 vs. Australia on day two
- India 393-3 vs. Australia on day two
- South Korean stocks rise 11.95 percent, won surges
- South Korean stocks rise 11.95 percent, won surges
- FBI: Anthrax hoaxes from man still in mail
- Deutsche Bank reports 3Q profit of 414M euros
- Relaxed lifestyles show Baghdad extremists waning
- Indonesian lawmakers to vote on anti-porn bill
- Indonesian lawmakers to vote on anti-porn bill
- Melamine-tainted body paint recalled in Australia
- Oh says Ichiro plans to play 2009 WBC
- Oh says Ichiro plans to play 2009 WBC
- Deutsche Bank reports 3Q profit of 414M euros
- Taiwan stock index rises 6.3 percent
- Obama airs major campaign broadcast
- BASF 3Q profit down, but sales rise
- Indonesian lawmakers pass anti-porn bill
- Explosion in Bangkok wounds 10 at protest site
- Ducks edge Red Wings in overtime
- Bank of Japan facing growing rate cut expectations
- Bank of Japan facing growing rate cut expectations
- Japan's Nikkei stock index jumps almost 10 percent
- Japan's Nikkei stock index jumps almost 10 percent
- Taiwanese president to meet Chinese envoy
- Myanmar court sentences 9 activists to prison
- Asia stock markets surge after Fed rate cut
- Asia stock markets surge after Fed rate cut
- Vietnam suspends plan to ban small-chested drivers
- Shell reports 22 percent rise in 3Q profit
- Unilever reports 63 percent jump in 3Q earnings
- Nintendo cuts full-year profit forecast
- Nintendo cuts full-year profit forecast
- Australia's Westpac sees profit rise 12 percent
- Australia's Westpac sees profit rise 12 percent
- Alcatel-Lucent losses decline in 3Q
- Hitachi reports quarterly loss on higher costs
- Hitachi reports quarterly loss on higher costs
- Petterson faces challenge in Kolon defence
- Petterson faces challenge in Kolon defence
- World Economic Forum meets in Turkey
- MAN's 3Q, 9-month profit gain
- SKorean stock index jumps 12 percent, won surges
- SKorean stock index jumps 12 percent, won surges
- Alcatel-Lucent losses decline in 3Q
- Metro net profit increases, but outlook gloomy
- NEC swings to profit in second quarter
- NEC swings to profit in second quarter
- Shell reports 22 percent rise in 3Q profit
- Kuwait cuts discount rate, 2nd time this month
- Continental's 3Q profit plunges 99 percent
- Indonesian lawmakers pass anti-porn bill
- Nintendo cuts annual profit forecast on strong yen
- Nintendo cuts annual profit forecast on strong yen
- Erste Bank to get 2.7 billion euro infusion
- Hong Kong's key stock index soars 12.8 percent
- House prices fall nearly 15 percent annually
- Hong Kong's key stock index soars 12.8 percent
- Alcatel-Lucent losses decline in 3Q
- Tottenham to quit stadium and move next door
- India inflation eases to 10.68 percent
- India inflation eases to 10.68 percent
- Pernod Ricard Q1 sales up 13 percent
- China shares up on regional gains and rate cuts
- China shares up on regional gains and rate cuts
- DnB Nor group net profit fell 25 pct in 3Q
- Bledisloe Cup in Hong Kong, no friendly match
- Explosion in Bangkok wounds 10 at protest site
- Bledisloe Cup in Hong Kong, no friendly match
- Shell reports 22 percent rise in 3Q profit
- Unilever reports 63 percent jump in 3Q earnings
- Tottenham to quit stadium and move next door
- Oil rises above $69 on weak dollar, market rally
- Oil rises above $69 on weak dollar, market rally
- South Korean court upholds ban on adultery
- Erste Bank to get 2.7 billion euro infusion
- Euro and pound gain after Fed cuts rates
- France Telecom third quarter revenue stable
- BASF 3Q profit down, but sales rise
- India-Australia third test scoreboard
- German jobless rate down to 7.2 percent
- Cholera outbreak hits Harare
- Rogge: IOC finances solid ahead of 2nd term
- World Economic Forum meets in Turkey
- Gambhir, Laxman guide India to commanding position
- Gambhir, Laxman guide India to commanding position
- Report: China's animal feed tainted with melamine
- Mazda reports profits edge up in 1st half
- Mazda reports profits edge up in 1st half
- Unilever reports 63 percent jump in 3Q earnings
- EU approves Swedish, Portuguese bailout plans
- Shell reports 22 percent rise in 3Q profit
- Top Japan amateur pitcher avoids draft
- Top Japan amateur pitcher avoids draft
- Japan announces 30 trillion yen stimulus package
- Japan announces 30 trillion yen stimulus package
- 6 people die after snowstorms hit Tibet
- VW's 9M profit up 28.5 percent to 3.7B euros
- Mitsubishi Motors books first-half profit
- Mitsubishi Motors books first-half profit
- Asian stocks rally after Fed cut; Europe opens up
- China says it can withstand world financial crisis
- Asian stocks rally after Fed cut; Europe opens up
- Obama airs major campaign broadcast
- SKorean stock index jumps 12 percent, won surges
- SKorean stock index jumps 12 percent, won surges
- French trader to be held additional day
- EU: Economic confidence drops to 15-year low
- Intel to establish software center in Taiwan
- Intel to establish software center in Taiwan
- German jobless rate down to 7.2 percent
- Mitsubishi Motors, Mazda book first-half profits
- Mitsubishi Motors, Mazda book first-half profits
- EU: Economic confidence drops to 15-year low
- Japan announces $275 billion stimulus package
- Japan announces $275 billion stimulus package
- AFC cuts list of countries for Champions League
- AFC cuts list of countries for Champions League
- Russian currency reserves drop $31B in one week
- Sharp's profit down 35 percent on weak cell phones
- Sharp's profit down 35 percent on weak cell phones
- Taiwan's TSMC expects fourth quarter decline
- Taiwan's TSMC expects fourth quarter decline
- Accused skinheads to face magistrate at hearing
- Hynix reports quarterly net loss on won, costs
- Hynix reports quarterly net loss on won, costs
- VW's 3Q net profit up 28 percent to 1.2B euros
- Russian currency reserves drop $31B in one week
- China says it can withstand world financial crisis
- Continental's 3Q profit plunges 99 percent
- Metro net profit increases, but outlook gloomy
- India-Australia third test scoreboard
- Nintendo cuts annual profit forecast on strong yen
- Nintendo cuts annual profit forecast on strong yen
- World markets cheer Fed rate cut
- German jobless rate down to 7.2 percent
- Alcatel-Lucent losses decline in 3Q
- Media warned to be wary amid anthrax scare
- Angola expects to boost oil production
- Gambhir and Laxman get twin double centuries
- Gambhir and Laxman get twin double centuries
- Hong Kong stock index soars almost 13 percent
- Hong Kong stock index soars almost 13 percent
- British American Tobacco 3Q net profit up 9.5 pct
- Paper maker Stora Enso to cut more jobs, output
- Alitalia investors walk out
- Bangladesh spinner's action under review
- Bangladesh spinner's action under review
- Malaga hosts buoyant Barcelona in Spanish league
- Anti-gay marriage groups look for Arizona reversal
- ATP Paris Masters Results
- Indonesian lawmakers pass anti-porn bill
- Indonesian lawmakers pass anti-porn bill
- Japan announces $275 billion stimulus package
- Japan announces $275 billion stimulus package
- Presidential race zeros in on middle class
- James, Jay-Z rally for Obama
- Nintendo cuts annual profit forecast on strong yen
- Halfpipe world champion Pesko retires
- Accused skinheads to face magistrate at hearing
- Nintendo cuts annual profit forecast on strong yen
- Fomer PCB chief says ICC risks ridicule
- Fomer PCB chief says ICC risks ridicule
- Sharp, NEC book profits but Hitachi swings to loss
- Sharp, NEC book profits but Hitachi swings to loss
- CBS falls to $12.46B 3Q loss on hefty charge
- AstraZeneca 3Q profits up 29 percent
- British princes William and Harry at 007 premiere
- Asia urged to deepen economic integration
- Asia urged to deepen economic integration
- Rapper T.I. votes despite being a convicted felon
- Hyundai Heavy 3rd-quarter net profit declines
- Hyundai Heavy 3rd-quarter net profit declines
- Nalbandian advances to Paris Masters quarterfinals
- Explosion in Bangkok wounds 10 at protest site
- VW's 3Q net profit up 28 percent to 1.2B euros
- India-Australia third test scoreboard
- Chan's 'Warlords' top contender at Golden Horses
- Israel to hold election on Feb. 10
- Oil rises above $68 on stock market rally
- Gambhir and Laxman get twin double centuries
- Gambhir and Laxman get twin double centuries
- McCain steers into Ohio and heavy headwinds
- Report: China's animal feed tainted with melamine
- Shell reports 22 percent rise in 3Q profit
- Zambians vote for new president after leader died
- Erste Bank gets 2.7 billion euro infusion
- Palin suggests she is a national political figure
- AC Milan to meet surprise co-leader Napoli
- Cell phone shipments fall 0.4 percent in 3Q
- David Tennant announces 'Doctor Who' departure
- Explosion in Bangkok wounds 10 at protest site
- Deutsche Bank reports surprise 3rd-quarter profit
- Beckham's lawyers meeting with AC Milan
- McCain steers into Ohio and heavy headwinds
- English Football Fixtures
- Defending Order of Merit winner Rose struggling
- British American Tobacco 3Q net profit up 9.5 pct
- Exxon Mobil posts biggest US quarterly profit ever
- McCain steers into Ohio and heavy headwinds
- Rogge: IOC finances solid ahead of 2nd term
- Beckham's lawyers meeting with AC Milan
- US candidate gets funds over genocide dispute
- Jobless claims remain elevated due to weak economy
- Europe central banks see less demand for liquidity
- Spain: car bomb wounds 15
- Jobless claims remain elevated due to weak economy
- Rejuvenated Spurs go to league leader Liverpool
- US tock futures remain higher after GDP report
- Economy shrinks in 3Q, signaling recession
- CBS falls to $12.46B 3Q loss on hefty charge
- Zambians vote for new president after leader died
- Carvalho faces three weeks out with thigh injury
- Gambhir and Laxman get twin double centuries
- Gambhir and Laxman get twin double centuries
- Resurgent Bayern trying to catch Hoffenheim
- French leader Lyon looks to extend lead
- Exxon Mobil posts biggest US quarterly profit ever
- US jobless claims remain elevated due to economy
- Reports: Russia bails out Deripaska
- ATP Paris Masters Results
- McCain steers into Ohio and heavy headwinds
- SKorean court rules in favor of blind masseurs
- MAN's 3Q, 9-month profit gain
- Laxman scores double-century against Australia
- Laxman scores double-century against Australia
- Bomb at university in Spain's Pamplona wounds 15
- Cholera outbreak reaches Zimbabwe capital
- Vatican issues new guidelines for priests
- McCain steers into Ohio and heavy headwinds
- Rocker Frampton fuming over stolen Obama signs
- GDP report shows US economy shrank in 3Q
- French Doctors Without Borders pulls out of Niger
- Brazil stocks recover, rise 3rd day in a row
- US stocks open sharply higher after GDP report
- McCain steers into Ohio and heavy headwinds
- Nalbandian, Roddick in Paris Masters quarterfinals
- ArcelorMittal workers told plants will shut
- EU: Economic confidence drops to 15-year low
- Vatican issues screening guidelines for priests
- Survey: shows McCain beating Obama in Israel
- Stocks open sharply higher after GDP report
- UK must cut interest rate, says BoE policy maker
- Kjeldsen leads by 3 shots early at Volvo Masters
- Pompilio, president of Boca Juniors, dies
- Commercial paper rises for first time in 7 weeks
- World markets extend gains
- Economy shrinks in 3Q, signaling recession
- Local UK govt steps up to save red phone boxes
- 6 NM teens charged in school football camp hazing
- Heidelberger Druckmaschinen to cut 2,500 jobs
- Resurgent Bayern trying to catch Hoffenheim
- AstraZeneca 3Q profits up 29 percent
- US stocks advance after GDP report
- Exxon Mobil posts biggest US quarterly profit ever
- Bono: World has a stake in upcoming US election
- Bomb at university in Spain's Pamplona wounds 17
- American Express to cut 7,000 jobs
- Survey: shows McCain beating Obama in Israel
- UN calls for new 'Bretton Woods' financial rules
- McCain worker makes deal in made-up assault case
- The Beatles to be in new video game
- McCain steers into Ohio and heavy headwinds
- Roddick, Nalbandian in Paris Masters quarterfinals
- Boca Juniors president Pompilio dies at age 55
- Joss Stone part of in American vote drive
- Dollar falters as risk appetite returns
- Beatles music to be in new video game
- Germany gets new agriculture minister
- Beatles music to be in new video game
- Beckham's lawyers meeting with AC Milan
- ECB says Panesar won't play for Sri Lanka club
- Hamilton trying to stay calm ahead of final race
- Report: China's animal feed tainted with melamine
- Greece tightens rules on bank aid plan
- Canada's leader shuffles cabinet
- White House defends money for US banks
- Latin America stocks soar in early trading
- Roddick, Nalbandian in Paris Masters quarterfinals
- Oil falls below $66 on recession fears
- More Muslim American women entering politics
- Economy shrinks in 3Q, signaling recession
- Czech growth forecast down to 3.7 percent in 2009
- Deutsche Bank reports surprise 3rd-quarter profit
- US consumer group asks government to ban Avandia
- Taiwan eyes financial cooperation agreement with China
- Chinese liaison official to meet Taiwan president after signing pacts: MAC
- Taipei mayor to meet with China's top negotiator on panda issue
- Taiwanese bakeries sue importer of toxic milk powder
- Taiwan horseshoe crab population decreasing: survey
- 1.63 million Taiwanese people have received free flu shots under inoculation program
- Taiwan President buys necessities for poor children in online charity drive
- Largest-ever haul of ketamine seized at Taiwan's airport
- Russia's Pichuzhkina takes center stage with four golds
- Police bust 10-year-old fake NT$50 coin factory in Taiwan
- Taiwanese gymnast welcomes experience gained in pre-event
- Taiwan promoting first law targeting human trafficking: official
- Taiwan DPP application to rally outside Grand Hotel rejected
- Wider range agreed upon for direct hiring of Indonesian workers in Taiwan
- Sex workers in Taiwan appeal for abolition of penalties for streetwalkers
- 2008 Taiwan Documentary Film Festival
- National Theater
- National Taiwan Museum
- National Palace Museum
- What's On
- Major 5-star hotels launch pocket-saving dining and room deals
- Online International Travel Fair offers travel bargains in the comfort of one's home
- Cross-Strait Travel Fair more meaningful this year
- 1,206 booths to open at highly anticipated travel fair
- Stanley Yen, chairman of the Taipei ITF Organizing Committee, says ITF opens window on many countries
- Now Showing
- 'Blindness' can't see its pretension
- Revisiting this classic may leave you underwhelmed
- Ben Stiller brings the 'Thunder'
- For the record
- Will Guns N' Roses' album be worth the wait?
- What you oughta know before seeing Alanis Morissette
- Palin and Fey and Blackwell, oh my!
- George W. Bush and pop culture's perception
- Bacon: it's what's for dessert
- Comic books take on McCain, Obama, Palin
- Macau proposing journey of indulgence at travel fair
- Next American president must rebuild Russian relationship
- Ma flunks test of Taiwan opinion
- Two late Tottenham goals stun Arsenal in 4-4 draw
- Yao scores 21, leads Rockets to NBA win over Memphis
- Philadelphia wins World Series
- Russia to cut oil exports
- Yen falls in Asian trade on rebounding stocks
- World crude oil prices higher in Asian trade
- Wall Street mostly lower after priced-in Fed rate cut
- Asian stocks surge, yen falls
- Fund for emerging markets approved
- Taiwan cuts interest rates, joins global move
- Ten wounded in Bangkok blast as anti-Thaksin march begins
- Violence in Congo is becoming a humanitarian disaster: U.N.
- Taliban attack on Afghan capital ministry kills five
- Serial blasts kill at least 33 in Assam, India
- Mountain road in a grassy hill, a trip to Caoling Historic Trail
- New agreements to ease checks on Chinese tourists to Taiwan, says Shen Chi-hui
- Taiwan stocks up 6.29%
- Taiwan prosecutors request 14 months for Zhang Mingqing assailant
- Taiwan's safety, dignity will not be affected: Ma
- US stocks advance after GDP report
- Explosion in Bangkok wounds 10 at protest site
- Deutsche Bank reports surprise 3rd-quarter profit
- Mystery deepens over Kim Jong Il's 'French doctor'
- McCain steers into Ohio and heavy headwinds
- European gains capped by Wall Street
- UK and Germany say they want more funds for IMF
- McCain steers into Ohio and heavy headwinds
- McCain worker reaches deal in made-up assault case
- McCain steers into Ohio and heavy headwinds
- Obama approaches lawmaker about White House post
- Joe the Plumber hires Nashville publicity team
- Nielsen: 33.6 million watch Obama's infomercial
- 2 arrested for hanging Obama effigy on campus
- Taliban storm Afghan culture ministry, kill 5
- Police: Husband strangled missing NY teacher
- Delta-Northwest questions and answers
- Police official: Hudson nephew likely died in SUV
- More Muslim American women entering politics
- Fact Check: Palin's Alaska spreads its wealth
- Taiwan ex-Vice Premier Chiu I-jen detained
- Q&A: John Legend eyes the stadium
- Former PFP Legislator Shen calls on GIO to coordinate promotion of Chiang-Chen talks
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar down in early Taipei trading
- Wider range agreed upon for direct hiring of Indonesian workers
- Cabinet approves draft bill on Taoyuan aviation park development
- Foreign exchange rates
- Virginia Election Board Counters Attempts to Mislead Voters
- Oregon’s Close Senate Race Sharp Contrast to House Contest
- International Leaders Monitor U.S. Presidential Election
- How the Media “Call” the U.S. Presidential Election
- Polls Indicate New Mexico Voters Slightly Favor Obama
- U.S. Candidates, Voters Remain Focused on the Economy
- Taiwan DPP questions Councilor Wang’s indictment as discriminating
- U.S. looks forward to Ex-ROC vice president's APEC participation
- Palin looks past Tuesday to her political future
- Voters in 11 states to elect governors next week
- 6 states to decide McCain-Obama race
- Taiwan stock soars above 4800 benchmark to 4870.66 points
- Former national security chief detained on suspicions of corruption
- EVA Airways to resume Taipei-Paris passenger flights in January
- TSU demands compensation from ARATS head over melamine scandal
- Premier: Cross-strait flights are "special air route"
- Former VP urges Taiwanese to treat ARATS head with courtesy
- Import ban on Chinese agricultural products to remain: president
- Authorization form signed by all legislators: Taiwan Legislative Yuan head
- ARATS head visit causing division in Taiwan society
- Former VP urges Taiwanese to treat ARATS head with courtesy
- Health surcharge on cigarettes to be increased to NT$20
- During SIG questioning, Jeffrey Koo Jr. denies bribing Chen family
- Pork off menu at Kaohsiung World Games warm-up event
- Prices higher on Taipei futures market
- Taiwanese businesses in China back 2nd Chiang-Chen meeting
- Former VP urges expats to help in normalization of U.S.-Taiwan ties
- Toll in India's northeast explosions rises to 77
- KMT: Taiwan people want to send message of peace to Chinese official
- Taiwan joins Japan's project to upgrade Subaru Telescope
- Taiwan, U.K. establish parliamentary group to boost relations
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Prices rise sharply on Taipei bourse
- Penghu enters coastal fishing season
- MOFA pledges full cooperation with probe of former security chief
- Air Berlin to shutter dba flights Nov. 30
- GDP report shows economy shrank in 3Q
- Myanmar court sentences 9 activists to prison
- US says diabetes rate doubles over 10 years
- Canada's leader shuffles cabinet
- Bomb at university in Spain's Pamplona wounds 17
- Rogge formally bids for new IOC term
- US says diabetes rate doubles over 10 years
- French Doctors Without Borders pulls out of Niger
- Lato is new Poland football federation president
- Exxon Mobil posts biggest US quarterly profit ever
- Skinheads accused in Obama plot to remain jailed
- Competition, demand are new battle for MRAP maker
- Olympic Airlines workers on 24-hour strike
- White House defends money for US banks
- Alinghi, rivals call on BMW Oracle to drop lawsuit
- Trade commission sides with US papermaker
- Coulthard to wind up F1 career at Brazilian GP
- UN calls for new 'Bretton Woods' financial rules
- Canada's leader shuffles cabinet
- Amnesty seeks Guantanamo closure after US election
- Phoenicians: Forgotten but not gone
- Khan to test suspect chin against Fagan
- Goering descendant seeks closure in Israel
- Tottenham to leave stadium and move next door
- Oil drops on weak GDP report
- Kjeldsen leads Garcia by 3 at Volvo Masters
- American Express to cut 7,000 jobs
- Lato is new Poland football federation president
- Brazil plans to sign deal to produce oil in Cuba
- Malaga hosts buoyant Barcelona in Spanish league
- Watson fined after clash with Gambhir
- UK and Germany say they want more funds for IMF
- McCain steers into Ohio and heavy headwinds
- Tottenham to leave stadium and move next door
- AC Milan: Beckham to join team
- Latin America stocks soar in early trading
- Alonso to reveal plans after Brazilian GP
- AC Milan: Beckham to join team
- Canada's leader shuffles cabinet
- Federer, Murray in Paris Masters quarterfinals
- A look at financial developments around the world
- Judge: Michael Vick must appear in person for plea
- Venezuela says OPEC likely to cut production again
- White Sox decline option on Ken Griffey Jr.
- Zambians vote for new president after leader died
- Therapy plus Zoloft helps kids with anxiety
- Tips on kids' anxiety symptoms, when to seek help
- Phoenicians: Forgotten but not gone
- AC Milan seals loan deal for Beckham
- Vatican issues screening guidelines for priests
- Anti-gay marriage groups look for Arizona reversal
- French trader to be held additional day
- Ken Macha hired to manage Milwaukee Brewers
- Report: Investor postpones Mallorca purchase
- Hamilton trying to stay calm ahead of final race
- Report: China listed possible US troublemakers
- Amnesty seeks Guantanamo closure after US election
- Ballack meets with Germany coach Loew over dispute
- Unable to vote, noncitizen immigrants volunteer
- Drivers unconcerned with dirty tricks
- Country music star George Strait honored
- US Open leader Kantarian leaves USTA after 9 years
- Oil drops on weak GDP report
- Competition, demand are new battle for MRAP maker
- AC Milan seals loan deal for Beckham
- Federer, Murray in Paris Masters quarterfinals
- UN calls for new 'Bretton Woods' financial rules
- Gold down
- AC Milan seals loan deal for Beckham
- Philadelphia plans World Series parade for Friday
- WTO issues in US-India wine dispute
- Mexico buys back government debt to ease liquidity
- WTO issues ruling in US-India wine dispute
- Beatles music to be in new video game
- 6 governors ask feds for help for US automakers
- Stocks up on GDP report in relatively calm session
- Anti-gay-marriage groups look for redemption
- Stocks up on GDP report in relatively calm session
- Banks borrow record amount from Fed
- Conde Nast cuts at Men's Vogue, Portfolio
- Mexico buys back government debt to ease liquidity
- ATP Paris Masters Results
- Ford plans to add 1,000 workers at F-150 factory
- Alitalia investors walk out of meeting with unions
- WTA Bell Challenge Results
- 6 governors ask feds for help for US automakers
- Madrid midfielder Ruben De La Red collapses
- Banks borrow record amount from Fed
- German union threatens strikes over wage talks
- Verizon told to sell assets before merger
- Latin America stocks soar in early trading
- Stocks up on GDP report in relatively calm session
- Alinghi, rivals call on BMW Oracle to drop lawsuit
- WTO issues ruling in US-India wine dispute
- Economy jolts into decline; bad recession seen
- French judge files charges against trader
- PC makers recall 100,000 Sony laptop battery packs
- US consumer group asks government to ban Avandia
- Dollar lower vs pound, euro as GDP contracts
- Reports: Italy warned Libya of 1986 US strike
- Commercial paper rises for first time in 7 weeks