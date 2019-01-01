英文新聞列表 English News List
- Authorities deny shooting Tibetans in southwest China
- Typhoon Nuri shuts down Hong Kong, flights canceled
- In Brief
- Death toll in southern Somalia fighting hits 55
- Clashes in southern Philippines leave 10 rebels dead, says military
- More than one failure behind plane crash, claims official
- Thousands mass for Kashmir rally
- Taishin sues Chiu Yi for defamation
- Public urged to join 'sunshine' rally
- Top tourism official on NT$1m bail
- Taekwondo star hailed as local hero
- Hero longs for peace on anniversary of battle
- In Brief
- Ma asks U.S. to speed up arms approval processes
- Gap between the rich and poor narrows, latest statistics show
- Taiwan second in global e-government survey
- New Party, Robert Tsao call for Taiwan to become war-free zone
- Prosecutors question former first lady
- Russia to maintain military presence in Georgia
- Officials: Obama to announce VP pick in hours
- U.S. beats Argentina, will go for gold Sunday
- Kaohsiung mayor hails acquittal of municipal officials
- Swaziland trip still on planning stage: MOFA
- Lawmaker indicted on bribery charges
- 'Fighting to death at Olympics an honor': female taekwondo athlete
- Cross-strait talks next year to focus on trade issues: SEF head
- Taiwan bags 2 gold medals, 1 silver, 1 bronze at IOI
- Retired soldiers mark '823 artillery battle' of 1958
- Tommy Chong gets the last laugh on Bush administration
- GDP growth forecast at 4.3% for 2008: DGBAS
- Ex-president says money-laundering chares politically motivated
- Former-first lady says overseas funds came from election surplus
- Investment in Kaohsiung Software Park tops NT$1.79 billion
- Cross-strait talks next year to focus on trade issues: SEF head
- Former-first lady says overseas funds came from election surplus
- Jan-July inward FDI down 41.53% year-on-year
- Lien Appointed as Easy Card Corp Chairman with monthly salary NT$300,000
- Disabled population rising in Taiwan
- New Party celebrates 15th anniversary
- Business group criticized over Taipei Dome construction plan
- Seven-year-old completes 1,000 km cycling tour in Europe
- Leasing industry business volume up due to tough economic times
- Taipei Magistrate takes part in activity to promote cycling
- Cuban taekwondo athlete could face lifetime ban
- Bolt gets third, Dibaba second at Olympics
- AIBA to investigate official's corruption claims
- Bernanke: Financial crisis taking toll on economy
- Bolt gets third, Dibaba second at Olympics
- Dutch beat China for women's field hockey gold
- U.S. beats Argentina, will go for gold Sunday
- Bhutto widower proposed for Pakistan president
- Bhutto widower proposed for Pakistan president
- Dollar climbs back as Bernanke speaks, oil drops
- US midfielder Edu completes Rangers transfer
- Detroit mayor offered plea deal in assault case
- Robinho asks Madrid to sell him to Chelsea
- Detroit mayor offered plea deal in assault case
- Bolt has another Olympic gold in Beijing
- Stocks jump on prospect of Lehman buyout
- Swiss arrest 1 in Alstom investigation raids
- Friday's Olympic Scores
- U.S. beats Argentina, will go for gold Sunday
- Severstal to buy PBS Coals for $1.3 billion
- Freddie Mac courts investors, Buffett passes
- Schoneborn gives Germany gold in modern pentathlon
- Santa Cruz signs new 4-year deal at Blackburn
- Eclipse Aviation announces layoffs of 650 workers
- Bernanke: Financial crisis taking toll on economy
- Ferrari's Raikkonen fastest in Euro GP practice
- Oil prices fall below $119 on stronger dollar
- Officials: Obama to announce VP pick in hours
- UEFA punishes Honved for fans' racist banner
- Bush OKs deal on Iraq troop withdrawal
- Dibaba's dabble at the double nets another gold
- Flintoff, Pietersen in the runs for England
- InBev CEO says Anheuser-Busch deal will go through
- Dibaba's dabble at the double nets another gold
- Bush consults with Iraqi PM on troop withdrawal
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Boeing weighs exiting $35B tanker competition
- Brazil's Petrobras sees deep-water yields in 2010
- Freddie Mac courts investors, Buffett passes
- Brazil: US should exploit offshore oil resources
- Ferrari's Raikkonen fastest in Euro GP practice
- Georgia, Khodorkovsky case hurt Russia sentiment
- Typo fixers get probation for damaging rare sign
- Umpire Hair resigns from ICC to take coaching job
- Injured Kaka set to miss AC Milan's season opener
- American Bryan Clay wins Olympic decathlon
- Mexico direct foreign investment drops 20 percent
- French premier proposes vote on Afghanistan troops
- Typo fixers get probation for damaging rare sign
- Boeing weighs exiting $35B tanker competition
- Bush consults with Iraqi on troop withdrawal
- US dollar mostly up, gold down in European trading
- Nigerian long jumper takes unlikely Olympic bronze
- Oil prices fall over $6 on stronger dollar
- Boeing weighs exiting $35B tanker competition
- Telecom provider Embarq to cut 500-700 jobs
- Clarke shots 64 to share lead at KLM Open
- Tropical storm Nuri kills 3 as it hits south China
- Officials: Obama to announce VP pick in hours
- Bush consults with Iraqi on troop withdrawal
- Gold down
- Analysis: With troop deal, US winding down combat
- Bhutto widower proposed for Pakistan president
- Bhutto widower proposed for Pakistan president
- Oil prices fall over $6 on stronger dollar
- Merrill agrees to buy back up to $7B in bonds
- Honduran official resigns to protest Ortega visit
- White powder in letter to McCain not anthrax
- US groups: Bush rushing to rewrite species rules
- Officials: Obama to announce VP pick in hours
- Areva moving ahead on construction plans
- US stocks jump on falling oil, inflation forecast
- Lehman far from collapse, but faces tricky path
- US stocks jump on falling oil, inflation forecast
- Last 4 suits from BP plant blast settled
- Former CEO of USVI hospital arrested amid probe
- Bundesliga Football Results
- King says Alpharma rebuffed a $1.4B buyout bid
- Hannover draws 0-0 with Cottbus
- German Soccer Summaries
- US commodities down on stronger dollar
- Statistician finds Bradman's "missing" runs
- Aon agrees to buy Britain's Benfield for US$1.6B
- UAW and Mitsubishi vote to extend contract
- Dollar climbs back as Bernanke speaks, oil drops
- White powder in letter to McCain not anthrax
- Merrill Lynch settlement with SEC worth up to $7B
- 4 suits from BP plant blast settled
- Forest Hills Classic Results
- Northrop exec blasts Boeing request in tanker deal
- Detroit mayor rejects plea deal in assault case
- Detroit mayor offered plea deal in assault case
- England beats South Africa by 20 runs in first ODI
- Detroit mayor rejects plea deal in assault case
- Venezuela willing to negotiate with Cemex
- 3 dead in Canadian food poisoning outbreak
- Wozniacki, Fish move into finals of Pilot Pen
- England-South Africa Scoreboard
- Mormon supporters of gay unions take to cyberspace
- Oil prices fall over $6 on stronger dollar
- Plane in Spanish crash a workhorse model
- Pilot Pen Tennis Results
- In US, political conventions on fake vehicle alert
- England beats SAfrica by 20 runs in first ODI
- Brazil seeks WTO guidance for US cotton sanctions
- Slumps, bumps make this the US Wide Open
- Mormon supporters of gay unions take to cyberspace
- Freddie Mac courts investors, Buffett passes
- Bush seeks to protect three Pacific island chains
- Mormon supporters of gay unions take to cyberspace
- Auto industry seeking $50B in loans from Congress
- Scotland Yard says its top Muslim officer is suing
- Stricker takes lead in Barclays title defense
- Party time: Bush plans rare state dinner, No. 6
- Edwards wins pole for Sharpie 500
- Obama VP still a mystery
- Castroneves a long shot for IndyCar title
- Typo fixers get probation for damaging rare sign
- US Open '08 at a glance
- Bush aides would recommend veto on media shield
- Harris' six RBIs lead Washington over Cubs 13-5
- Caribbean banana growers pass pre-hurricane levels
- University of Illinois to release Obama records
- Obama VP still a mystery
- Venezuela willing to negotiate with Cemex
- U.S. Open Qualifying Results
- Saturday, August 30
- US Muslims, Arabs becoming political faithful
- Canada nears 100 dead in Afghanistan
- Jail inmate charged in McCain office threat
- Bhutto widower proposed for Pakistan president
- Bhutto widower proposed for Pakistan president
- US regulators shut Columbian Bank in Kansas
- Venezuela's Chavez bashes Bush
- 4 suits from BP plant blast settled
- Buffett says US economy's troubles will continue
- UN envoy extends visit to Myanmar
- UN envoy extends visit to Myanmar
- Marshall's 12 sixes power West Indies over Canada
- Producer ready for Denver's Democratic convention
- Auto industry seeking $50B in loans from Congress
- Obama VP still a mystery
- Source: Tim Kaine won't be Obama's nominee
- Obama VP still a mystery
- Bolivia opposition wants higher-priced gas exports
- University of Illinois to release Obama records
- US drug czar: cocaine flow up through Venezuela
- Obama VP still a mystery
- University of Illinois to release Obama records
- Sources: Bayh, Kaine out for vice president
- Obama VP still a mystery
- China Construction Bank profits up 71 percent
- Pilot Pen Tennis Results
- US university fires coach over underwear incident
- US Muslims, Arabs becoming political faithful
- Asia-Pacific weather
- Wiebe, Simpson tied for lead of Boeing Classic
- US Open Draw-List
- 'Too sexy' Avril Lavigne show back on in Malaysia
- 'Too sexy' Avril Lavigne show back on in Malaysia
- Wozniacki, Fish move into finals of Pilot Pen
- Obama VP still a mystery
- Spitz easily wins Olympic mountain bike gold medal
- Huo leads men's 10-meter diving semifinals
- Obama VP still a mystery
- Chinese men poised for table tennis medal sweep
- Dunga summons squad for World Cup qualifying
- Olympics as PR: Here's the new China
- Anti-India sentiment grows amid Kashmir unrest
- Saturday's Olympic Mountain Bike Results
- Spitz easily wins Olympic mountain bike gold medal
- Report: Japan will not send troops to Afghanistan
- Report: Japan will not send troops to Afghanistan
- US looks to say goodbye to Beijing with team golds
- Saturday's Olympic Scores
- Biden emerges as Obama's likely VP pick
- Obama picks Biden for vice president
- China poised to complete golden diving sweep
- Biden speaks _ and speaks _ his own mind
- Tropical Storm Nuri kills 3 as it hits south China
- Spitz easily wins Olympic mountain bike gold medal
- Spitz easily wins Olympic mountain bike gold medal
- Obama picks Biden for vice president
- Obama picks Biden for vice president
- Biographical information on Joseph Biden
- MLB wants baseball back in Olympics
- MLB wants baseball back in Olympics
- Wife of kidnapped Iraqi Olympic head seeks justice
- Football final temporarily stopped because of heat
- Football final temporarily stopped because of heat
- Obama picks Biden for vice president
- Tiananmen Square leader can't visit Hong Kong
- Tiananmen Square leader can't visit Hong Kong
- Obama picks Biden for vice president
- Timeline of Biden's life and career
- Saturday's Olympic Taekwondo Results
- Americans find enough offense for bronze
- Americans find enough offense for bronze
- Pakistan parties differ on Musharraf's successor
- Pakistan parties differ on Musharraf's successor
- Americans find enough offense to win bronze
- Americans find enough offense to win bronze
- Obama picks Biden for vice president
- Golden official cancels barbecue with Al-Jazeera
- A look at Asif Ali Zardari of Pakistan
- Argentina beats Nigeria 1-0 for Olympic gold
- Argentina beats Nigeria 1-0 for Olympic gold
- Argentina beats Nigeria 1-0 for Olympic gold
- Angela Park takes lead in bid for first LPGA win
- National League Leaders
- Argentina beats Nigeria 1-0 for Olympic gold
- Argentina beats Nigeria 1-0 for Olympic gold
- China wins Olympic volleyball bronze medal
- China wins Olympic volleyball bronze medal
- American League Leaders
- Messi makes the most of first Olympics
- Messi makes the most of first Olympics
- Biden speaks _ and speaks _ his own mind
- Football final temporarily stopped because of heat
- Football final temporarily stopped because of heat
- 2016 Olympic bids count on heads of state
- 2016 Olympic bids count on heads of state
- Obama picks Biden for vice president
- Argentina beats Nigeria 1-0 for Olympic gold
- Argentina beats Nigeria 1-0 for Olympic gold
- Obama taps Biden to be running mate
- Thailand disputes Forbes report on king's wealth
- Myanmar to remove 'provocative' billboards
- Myanmar to remove 'provocative' billboards
- Reports: Japan creating US$73B stimulus package
- Reports: Japan creating US$73B stimulus package
- South Africa's 'no' imperils Champions Trophy
- South Africa's 'no' imperils Champions Trophy
- Obama taps Biden to be running mate
- Obama picks Biden for vice president
- China wins Olympic volleyball bronze medal
- China wins Olympic volleyball bronze medal
- Twins win, go top of AL Central
- Japanese swimmer collapses in Water Cube pool
- Russian wins gold in 500-meter canoe single
- Strike shuts down main city in Indian Kashmir
- Russian wins synchro team event
- Chinese men poised for table tennis medal sweep
- Chinese men poised for table tennis medal sweep
- Japanese swimmer collapses at Water Cube pool
- Japanese swimmer collapses at Water Cube pool
- Saturday's Olympic Scores
- Saturday's Olympic Table Tennis Results
- Di Maria scores another clutch goal for Argentina
- Di Maria scores another clutch goal for Argentina
- Analysis: Is Obama ready for world's toughest job?
- Phillies pound Dodgers, Maddux
- Argentina wins another Olympic football gold
- Russian wins synchro team event
- Russian wins synchro team event
- Ukrainian weightlifter expelled for doping
- Ukrainian weightlifter expelled for doping
- Ukraine wins gold in 500-meter kayak single
- Russian wins synchro team event
- Russian wins synchro team event
- Messi makes the most of first Olympics
- Messi makes the most of first Olympics
- Spain wins gold in 500-meter kayak double
- Nigeria settles for Olympic silver without star
- Nigeria settles for Olympic silver without star
- Football final temporarily stopped because of heat
- Football final temporarily stopped because of heat
- Is McCain's history with Indians a mixed blessing?
- Japanese swimmer collapses at Water Cube pool
- Japanese swimmer collapses at Water Cube pool
- Russian wins synchro team event
- Russian wins synchro team event
- Strike shuts down main city in Indian Kashmir
- Absalon defends his gold in men's mountain biking
- Norwegian women take handball gold
- Argentina beats Nigeria 1-0 for Olympic gold
- Argentina beats Nigeria 1-0 for Olympic gold
- Madrid president says Robinho can buy out contract
- CAS rejects protest of sailing gold
- CAS rejects protest of sailing gold
- Hungary pair wins gold in 500-meter kayak double
- Hungary pair wins gold in 500-meter kayak double
- Absalon defends Olympic mountain biking crown
- Absalon defends Olympic mountain biking crown
- Ukrainian weightlifter expelled for doping
- Saturday's Olympic Mountain Bike Results
- Ukrainian weightlifter expelled for doping
- China wins gold in 500-meter canoe double
- China wins gold in 500-meter canoe double
- Japanese swimmer collapses at Water Cube pool
- Japanese swimmer collapses at Water Cube pool
- Obama picks Biden for vice president
- Norwegian women take handball gold
- Norwegian women take handball gold
- Argentina wins another Olympic football gold
- Argentina wins another Olympic football gold
- Obama's running mate message to supporters
- Russians win synchronized swimming team event
- Russians win synchronized swimming team event
- Madrid needs win over Valencia in Supercup
- IAAF sides with Bolt on Rogge comments
- IAAF sides with Bolt on Rogge comments
- Americans find enough offense to win bronze
- Americans find enough offense to win bronze
- Mexico, South Korea advance to taekwondo final
- Mexico, South Korea advance to taekwondo final
- IAAF Chief: Bolt better than Lewis
- IAAF Chief: Bolt better than Lewis
- Afghan President Karzai condemns civilian deaths
- Thaksin offers to resign from Man City board
- Tiananmen Square leader can't visit Hong Kong
- Tiananmen Square leader can't visit Hong Kong
- Untouchable Absalon defends Olympic crown
- Absalon defends Olympic mountain biking crown
- Absalon defends Olympic mountain biking crown
- Untouchable Absalon defends Olympic crown
- BMW's Kubica fastest in final European GP practice
- 10 Afghan civilians killed by roadside bomb
- European Grand Prix Results
- Thailand's Somjit wins flyweight boxing gold
- Thailand's Somjit wins flyweight boxing gold
- Madrid president says Robinho can buy out contract
- IAAF sides with Bolt on Rogge comments
- IAAF sides with Bolt on Rogge comments
- Islamic militants control key Somali port
- Madrid needs win over Valencia in Supercup
- Pakistan parties differ on Musharraf's successor
- Pakistan parties differ on Musharraf's successor
- Australia beats Netherlands for bronze
- Australia beats Netherlands for bronze
- China celebrates gold canoe doubles team
- China celebrates gold canoe doubles team
- Bungei wins men's 800 for Kenya
- Bungei wins men's 800 for Kenya
- Madrid president says Robinho can buy out contract
- Barton unlikely to play until FA hearing
- Lomachenko caps stellar run with gold
- Lomachenko caps stellar run with gold
- Afghan President Karzai condemns civilian deaths
- Pakistan army pounds Taliban after suicide attacks
- Norwegian women take handball gold
- Timeline of Biden's life and career
- Langat wins women's 1,500 meters in an upset
- Langat wins women's 1,500 meters in an upset
- Chinese clinch every individual table tennis medal
- Obama picks Biden for running mate
- UN envoy fails to meet Suu Kyi in Myanmar
- UN envoy fails to meet Suu Kyi in Myanmar
- Cuban attacks judge after losing bronze
- Cuban attacks judge after losing bronze
- Bekele wins 5,000, completes distance double
- Bekele wins 5,000, completes distance double
- Mexico takes women's taekwondo gold
- Mexico takes women's taekwondo gold
- Diaz wins first gold for Dominican Republic
- Diaz wins first gold for Dominican Republic
- Cuban kicks referee after losing bronze medal
- Cuban kicks referee after losing bronze medal
- Thorkildsen wins javelin title
- Thorkildsen wins javelin title
- Kanaeva wins gold for Russia
- Kanaeva wins gold for Russia
- Court: Wrestler who dropped medal was right
- US Senator Richard Lugar visiting Georgia
- Court: Wrestler who dropped medal was right
- Cuban attacks judge after losing bronze
- Cuban attacks judge after losing bronze
- Chinese clinch every individual table tennis medal
- Chinese clinch every individual table tennis medal
- Bekele gets Olympic long-distance double
- Bekele gets Olympic long-distance double
- Richards leads US to 4x400 relay win
- Richards leads US to 4x400 relay win
- South Korea takes men's taekwondo gold
- South Korea takes men's taekwondo gold
- Bekele gets Olympic long-distance double
- Bekele gets Olympic long-distance double
- Britain's Degale wins boxing middleweight gold
- Hammon leads Russia to women's basketball bronze
- Hammon leads Russia to women's basketball bronze
- Bekele gets his 5,000 Olympic title
- Obama picks Biden for running mate
- Hammon leads Russia to women's basketball bronze
- Hammon leads Russia to women's basketball bronze
- Wariner anchors US team to victory in 4x400 relay
- Wariner anchors US team to victory in 4x400 relay
- China's Ma Lin wins table tennis men's gold
- China's Ma Lin wins table tennis men's gold
- South Korea wins improbable gold in baseball
- South Korea wins improbable gold in baseball
- Saturday's Olympic Taekwondo Results
- Massa on pole for European GP
- Belgium's Hellebaut upsets Vlasic in high jump
- Chinese clinch every individual table tennis medal
- Chinese clinch every individual table tennis medal
- Chinese clinch every individual table tennis medal
- South Korea wins improbable gold in baseball
- Cuban taekwondo athlete banned for kicking ref
- South Korea wins improbable gold in baseball
- Kanaeva wins gold for Russia
- Russia's Chakhkiev wins boxing heavyweight gold
- Kanaeva wins gold for Russia
- Aussie Mitcham prevents China diving sweep
- Saturday's Olympic Scores
- Bekele gets Olympic long-distance double
- Bekele gets Olympic long-distance double
- Aberdeen holds Rangers to 1-1 draw
- Brazil defeats US 3-1 for volleyball gold
- Spurs drop unfocused striker Berbatov
- Thailand's Somjit wins gold, Manus gets silver
- Thailand's Somjit wins gold, Manus gets silver
- Thailand's Somjit wins gold, Manus gets silver
- Saturday's Olympic Table Tennis Results
- Aussie diver prevents Chinese from golden sweep
- Aussie diver prevents Chinese from golden sweep
- Germany beats Spain for men's field hockey gold
- Saturday's Olympic Track Results
- Bekele gets his 5,000 Olympic title
- Brazilian women finally earn their gold
- Hammon leads Russia to women's basketball bronze
- Bekele gets Olympic long-distance double
- Degale wins gold for Britain
- Sommeil improves after mild heart attack
- Islamic militants control key Somali port
- Lomachenko ends magnificent games with boxing gold
- Massa on pole for European GP
- Bush blames US Democrats for high gas prices
- Report: India rejects conditions on nuclear deal
- Cuban taekwondo athlete banned after kicking ref
- Karl-Thomas Neumann new CEO of Continental AG
- Urawa Reds rally to beat Jubilo Iwata 3-1
- Brazil defeats US 3-1 for volleyball gold
- Omega finally releases Phelps photo sequence
- Omega finally releases Phelps photo sequence
- Aussie diver prevents Chinese from golden sweep
- Aussie diver prevents Chinese from golden sweep
- Bekele gets Olympic long-distance double
- Bekele gets Olympic long-distance double
- Chinese take record 8 medals in table tennis
- Omega finally releases Phelps photo sequence
- U.S. women's basketball wins fourth straight gold
- U.S. women's basketball wins fourth straight gold
- Tri-Nations: Australia beats South Africa 27-15
- Bekele gets his 5,000 Olympic title
- U.S. women's basketball wins fourth straight gold
- Brazilian women finally earn their gold
- Cuba has to settle for silver in Olympics
- China sentences 10 foreign protesters
- Business group criticized over Taipei Dome construction plan
- Leasing industry business volume up due to tough economic times
- Taipei Magistrate takes part in activity to promote cycling
- Anti-money laundering group says it's not involved in probe
- Taiwan taking cautious approach to carbon storage
- Taiwan designer to be showcased at Olympics closing ceremony
- Japan, Taiwan should seek closer cooperation: scholars
- DPP lawmakers blast 'war-free zone' proposal
- Thaksin offers to quit Man City
- Fish upsets Verdasco, meets sixth seed Cilic in ATP final
- Tampa Bay Rays rally has White Sox reeling
- Eagle helps Stricker take control
- Norway crushes Russia, takes gold in women's handball
- Russian wins synchro team event
- Argentina beats Nigeria 1-0 for Olympic gold
- Olympic pride burns in Africa
- Huo Liang takes China to brink of title sweep
- Team USA beats Japan 8-4 for baseball bronze
- Arran is a perfect island break
- Prisons confront mounting costs of an aging population
- Bestsellers
- Alternate reality: Civil war divides modern America in 'Man in the Dark'
- 'The Lace Reader' is threaded with suspense and intrigue
- Here's hoping Roubini is proven wrong
- In Brief
- Tata says violence may see it move Nano plant
- Criminals dumping weak U.S. dollar for euro
- Deal ends Congo strike; exports to resume
- India's Kingfisher Airlines goes global with addition of new Heathrow flights
- Japan creating US$73 billion stimulus package, according to news agencies
- Boeing may exit tanker bidding
- Bernanke says economic storm 'has not yet subsided'
- In Brief
- Philippines says 40 killed in week of fierce fighting
- Afghan presidnet raps coalition air strike
- Olympics gives China an image makeover
- Russia troops still in Georgia after pullout
- Taiwan ex-vice PM questioned over money laundering claims
- U.S. helped locate Chen's son, says top envoy
- Obama picks Biden as running mate
- Bekele gets Olympic long-distance double
- U.S. women's basketball wins fourth straight gold
- South Koreans elated at winning 1st baseball gold
- A look at the Electoral College map
- Will star wattage in Denver help or hurt Obama?
- Russia rolls into Georgia, rolls back the clock
- Biden got Obama call during root canal
- Three witnesses say former first lady managed campaign funds
- Obama picks Biden to stop McCain gains
- Premier rules out Cabinet reshuffle
- Taipei mayor departs on U.S. visit
- Today in history
- NGOs hold closing ceremony for 'Bloody Olympics'
- President will hold out olive branch in marking 823 battle
- Peruvian envoy delivers APEC summit invitation to Taiwan
- KMT vice chairman to visit Japan as President Ma's messenger
- Bhutto widower to run for Pakistan president
- Germany beats Spain for men's field hockey gold
- Wait 'til 2012: Another medal shutout for U.S.
- Sri Lanka: monitors report violence at poll
- Wall Street bailout aid questioned at Fed event
- Bekele completes the distance double, what next?
- Pakistan's ruling coalition on verge of collapse
- Hellebaut ends Vlasic streak
- Massa on pole for European GP
- Celtic top of league with 3-0 win over Falkirk
- Chelsea's Shevchenko agrees terms with AC Milan
- Gerrard leaves it late to find Liverpool winner
- Lagat finishes disappointing 9th in Olympic 5,000m
- Bayern salvages draw, Hoffenheim leads
- Torino signs Bianchi from Manchester City
- Chelsea's Shevchenko agrees terms with AC Milan
- Fulham upsets Arsenal 1-0
- English Football Results
- Choice of Biden as VP candidate praised overseas
- Fulham upsets Arsenal 1-0
- French Football Results
- Obama picks Biden for running mate
- Clashing views of MIT grad suspected of terrorism
- Obama picks Biden for running mate
- ATP-WTA Pilot Pen Results
- Clarke shoots 66 for 3-shot lead at KLM Open
- Obama picks Biden for running mate
- Iraq: Obama's running mate gets mixed reviews
- English Football Summaries
- Wozniacki wins Pilot Pen over Chakvetadze
- Chelsea's Shevchenko agrees terms with AC Milan
- Obama introduces running mate Biden
- Obama introduces running mate Biden
- Obama introduces running mate Biden
- Gerrard leaves it late to find Liverpool winner
- A capsule look at top players in the US Open
- Obama introduces running mate Biden
- Mexico beats Japan, moves on to LLWS title game
- Fulham upsets Arsenal 1-0
- Best-laid plans: Media beat Obama to the punch
- Marseille edges Le Havre 1-0
- Most International Rugby Union Caps
- Most Points in Test Rugby
- Fulham upsets Arsenal 1-0
- Best-laid plans: Media beat Obama to the punch
- WTA-Forest Hills Classic Results
- WTA-Forest Hills Classic Results
- Ramirez, Dempster lead Cubs past Nationals
- Biden brings agile mind, loose lips to ticket
- PSV beats Feyenoord 2-0
- Wells leads Toronto's rout of Lester, Red Sox
- French Football Results
- Islamic militants control key Somali port
- Lyon beats Grenoble 2-0
- Wozniacki wins Pilot Pen final against Chakvetadze
- Obama introduces running mate Biden
- Analysis: Obama's pick highlights his weaknesses
- Lyon beats Grenoble 2-0
- Analysis: Obama's pick highlights his weaknesses
- Kenyans sweep 10-mile races at Crim Festival
- Obama introduces running mate Biden
- Ridgewood strikes back in The Barclays
- Chavez calls for negotiation with Mexico's Cemex
- Chelsea's Shevchenko agrees to terms with AC Milan
- Choice of Biden as VP candidate praised overseas
- Massa on pole for European GP
- Choice of Biden as VP candidate praised overseas
- IRL-Grand Prix of Sonoma Results
- Little League final: Mexico vs Hawaii
- Best-laid plans: Media beat Obama to the punch
- UK politician whom Biden copied welcomes VP choice
- Madonna mixes Hitler, Mugabe _ and McCain
- Biden brings agile mind, loose lips to ticket
- Turbocharged engines on IndyCar horizon
- Analysis: Biden fills attack role
- Wells leads Toronto's rout of Lester, Red Sox
- Ramirez, Dempster lead Cubs past Nationals
- Biden got Obama call during root canal
- Pakistan coalition divided over president's powers
- Pakistan coalition divided over president's powers
- Obama leads McCain in hunt for 270 electoral votes
- Sunday, August 31
- 1968 chaos opened door for Obama 40 years later
- Obama must use convention to regain momentum
- Madonna mixes Hitler, Mugabe _ and McCain
- Tri-Nations: Australia beats South Africa 27-15
- Uprooted civilians beg Pakistan, militants to talk
- China sentences 10 foreign protesters
- China sentences 10 foreign protesters
- Obama picks Biden to stop McCain gains
- Singapore eases censorship of arts, with limits
- Singapore eases censorship of arts, with limits
- Campaigns vie over whether McCain is Bush clone
- In Hamas' Gaza, policewomen have to cover up
- Will Canada's oil boom be an environmental bust?
- Islamic militants control key Somali port
- Beijing's quaint courtyard compounds under siege
- Beijing's quaint courtyard compounds under siege
- Singapore eases censorship of arts, with limits
- Singapore eases censorship of arts, with limits
- ATP-WTA Pilot Pen Results
- Analysis: Biden fills attack role
- Beijing's quaint courtyard compounds under siege
- Obama picks Biden to stop McCain gains
- Alfredsson has Safeway lead
- Wanjiru first Kenyan to win Olympic men's marathon
- Cilic beats Fish at Pilot Pen for first ATP win
- Stars of song and sport to highlight closing show
- Obama picks Biden to stop McCain gains
- Simpson leads after 2 rounds of Boeing Classic
- Simpson leads after 2 rounds of Boeing Classic
- Wanjiru first Kenyan to win Olympic men's marathon
- Wanjiru first Kenyan to win Olympic men's marathon
- Munster defeat US 46-22
- Stars of song and sport to highlight closing show
- Cilic beats Fish at Pilot Pen for first ATP win
- Alfredsson has Safeway lead
- Wansiru first Kenyan to win Olympic men's marathon
- Wansiru first Kenyan to win Olympic men's marathon
- Merriman has 2 torn ligaments in left knee
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Wansiru first Kenyan to win Olympic men's marathon
- Wansiru first Kenyan to win Olympic men's marathon
- China sentences 10 foreign protesters
- China sentences 10 foreign protesters
- Russia beats Italy to win volleyball bronze
- Russia beats Italy to win volleyball bronze
- Saturday's MLB Leaders
- Ramirez, Dempster lead Cubs past Nationals
- Sunday's Olympic Scores
- Sunday's Olympic Track Results
- US Ambassador: Release Olympic protesters
- US Ambassador: Release Olympic protesters
- Rogge says Olympics opened up China
- Rogge says Olympics opened up China
- France to take long look at Afghan mission
- Clashing views of MIT grad suspected of terrorism
- Anwar: No moral qualms about triggering defections
- Russia wins Olympic bronze in volleyball
- Russia wins Olympic bronze in volleyball
- Russia wins rhythmic gymnastics team gold
- Russia wins rhythmic gymnastics team gold
- A look at Biden's net worth
- Sunday's Olympic Scores
- US seeks immediate release of Olympic protesters
- US seeks immediate release of Olympic protesters
- Kenya's Wanjiru wins men's Olympic marathon
- Kenya's Wanjiru wins men's Olympic marathon
- Wanjiru wins Beijing Olympic marathon
- Official: Faulty paperwork caused confusion on age
- Official: Faulty paperwork caused confusion on age
- ATP-WTA Pilot Pen Results
- Wanjiru wins men's Olympic marathon
- Wanjiru wins men's Olympic marathon
- Zou wins China's first boxing gold medal
- Zou wins China's first boxing gold medal
- Argentina beats Lithuania 87-75 for bronze medal
- Argentina beats Lithuania 87-75 for bronze medal
- NASCAR-Sprint Cup-Sharpie 500 Results
- Islamic militants control key Somali port
- Argentina beats Lithuania 87-75 for bronze medal
- Edwards bumps Busch aside for NASCAR victory
- Russia wins rhythmic gym team gold
- Russia wins rhythmic gym team gold
- US wins Olympic gold medal in men's volleyball
- US wins Olympic gold medal in men's volleyball
- American League Leaders
- US seeks immediate release of Olympic protesters
- US seeks immediate release of Olympic protesters
- Sri Lanka's ruling party wins provincial polls
- Sri Lanka's ruling party wins provincial polls
- Enkhbat wins Mongolia's first boxing gold
- Enkhbat wins Mongolia's first boxing gold
- Wanjiru wins Beijing Olympic marathon
- US wins gold medal in men's volleyball
- US wins gold medal in men's volleyball
- Curfew imposed in Kashmir Valley ahead of protest
- Rogge says Olympics opened up China
- Rogge says Olympics opened up China
- Rogge: London should play up its diversity
- Rogge: London should play up its diversity
- North Korea tones down Olympics
- Kenya wins Africa's Olympic scramble
- Kenya wins Africa's Olympic scramble
- Crew wins to go top of MLS East
- Serbia plays Montenegro without Sapic, Sefik
- Serbia plays Montenegro without Sapic, Sefik
- Anwar: No moral qualms about triggering defections
- Suu Kyi's party: UN envoy to Myanmar wasting time
- Russia's Tishchenko wins boxing lightweight gold
- Suu Kyi's party: UN envoy to Myanmar wasting time
- Russia's Tishchenko wins boxing lightweight gold
- US wins gold medal in men's volleyball
- US wins gold medal in men's volleyball
- Serbia beats Montenegro for water polo bronze
- Kazakhstan wins fifth boxing gold
- Sunday's Olympic Rhythmic Gymnastics Results
- Angels snap Twins winning streak
- Zhang wins another boxing gold for China
- Australian rules football results
- Suu Kyi's party: UN envoy to Myanmar wasting time
- Suu Kyi's party: UN envoy to Myanmar wasting time
- Australian rugby league results
- Taiwan marks battle anniversary with peace call
- US hoops back on top, beats Spain for gold medal
- Serbia beats Montenegro for water polo bronze
- Serbia beats Montenegro for water polo bronze
- Manly, Cronulla join Melbourne on top
- Manly, Cronulla join Melbourne on top
- US hoops back on top, beats Spain for gold medal
- US hoops back on top, beats Spain for gold medal
- Sharif aide: Party wants out of Pakistan coalition
- Sunday's Olympic Scores
- US hoops back on top, beats Spain for gold medal
- US hoops back on top, beats Spain for gold medal
- US basketball teams take Olympic gold
- Italy's Cammarelle wins final boxing gold
- US seeks immediate release of Olympic protesters
- US seeks immediate release of Olympic protesters
- Hungary wins third straight gold in water polo
- Hungary wins third straight gold in water polo
- US basketball teams take Olympic gold
- India bats first in 3rd one-dayer
- India bats first in 3rd one-dayer
- Malaysia: Anwar's party warns of vote rigging
- Malaysia: Anwar's party warns of vote rigging
- US hoops back on top, beats Spain for gold medal
- US hoops back on top, beats Spain for gold medal
- Sri Lanka's ruling party wins provincial polls
- Sri Lanka's ruling party wins provincial polls
- Late goal gives Newcastle draw, angers Perth
- Late goal gives Newcastle draw, angers Perth
- Flying fists `rock' Beijing at championship
- Flying fists `rock' Beijing at championship
- US men's sprint medal jeopardized by protest
- US men's sprint medal jeopardized by protest
- Pakistan coalition faces Monday deadline on judges
- Sunday's Olympic Boxing Results
- France beats Iceland for gold in men's handball
- France beats Iceland for gold in men's handball
- US basketball teams take Olympic gold
- Sri Lanka's ruling party wins provincial polls
- Sri Lanka's ruling party wins provincial polls
- Obama picks Biden to stop McCain gains
- Hein Verbruggen resigns IOC membership
- Hein Verbruggen resigns IOC membership
- Curfew imposed in Kashmir Valley amid protests
- US hoops back on top, beats Spain for gold medal
- US hoops back on top, beats Spain for gold medal
- Hungary wins third straight gold in water polo
- Taiwan marks battle anniversary with peace call
- Thousands of Tibetans in Nepal protest China
- Enkhbat wins first Mongolian boxing gold
- Host China wins gold medal race; US first overall
- Anwar: No moral qualms about triggering defections
- Australian rules football results
- Beijing's quaint courtyard compounds under siege
- Beijing's quaint courtyard compounds under siege
- Zou, Zhang cap golden Olympic boxing effort
- Zou, Zhang cap golden Olympic boxing effort
- Mixed legacy likely as China's Olympics conclude
- Pakistan coalition faces Monday deadline on judges
- With style and speed, Bolt takes Olympics by storm
- 10 Taliban fighters killed in Afghan clashes
- US basketball teams take Olympic gold
- US hoops back on top, beats Spain for gold medal
- US hoops back on top, beats Spain for gold medal
- Australia approves Chinalco's stake in Rio Tinto
- Australia approves Chinalco's stake in Rio Tinto
- Protests continue near India's cheapest car plant
- Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan postponed
- Fire shuts down Spanish nuclear plant
- Philippine government won't stop assault on rebels
- Zimbabwe prepares to convene parliament
- Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan postponed
- Iran's supreme leader defends Ahmadinejad
- Phelps looking ahead to 2012 London Olympics
- Sri Lanka vs. India third ODI scoreboard
- Choice of Biden shows Obama campaign refocus
- India 237 against Sri Lanka in third one-dayer
- India 237 against Sri Lanka in third one-dayer
- Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan postponed
- Iceland handball heroes on fire
- Felipe Massa wins European GP ahead of Hamilton
- Pakistan coalition faces Monday deadline on judges
- Humility nourished McCain's campaign
- English Football Results
- Rogge says Olympics opened up China
- Obama's improbable path to the nomination
- Humility nourished McCain's campaign
- London takes on Olympic mantle with quirky party
- Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan postponed
- Deco puts Chelsea back on top
- Choice of Biden shows Obama campaign refocus
- Felipe Massa wins European GP ahead of Hamilton
- Deco puts Chelsea back on top
- Choice of Biden shows Obama campaign refocus
- US seeks immediate release of Olympic protesters
- Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan postponed
- Doherty, Garth party with cast at '90210' premiere
- European GP Results
- Oita stays in title hunt with win over Omiya
- Oita stays in title hunt with win over Omiya
- French Football Results
- Comeback Kid: Biden's memoir now a best-seller
- Two Penghu fishermen rescued after drifting at sea for seven days
- Intel introduces first IA system on chip for consumer electronics
- Royal Taipei offers summer cool meal
- Singapore Airlines to boost daily A380 service
- Golden Meditech posts 18 percent growth
- 2008 Guam Ko'ko' Road Race scheduled for October 19
- Tianjin Port gains increase 18 percent
- NANZDA launches rate restoration
- China Shipping's profit rises 44% on high vessel demand
- AADA introduces rate adjustment
- NOL hires 11 banks for Hapag-Lloyd loan
- West, Central African states to join sea security network
- In Brief
- Malaysian premier says fuel price cut not political
- Chavez reopens talks after seizing Mexican cement firm
- Chinalco gets approval to raise Rio stake
- NBA signs sponsorship agreement with China's Tsingtao Brewery Co.
- German bank IKB sold to Lone Star for 150m euros
- Brown says Britain's economy resilient as recession fears grow
- Home sales probably held near decade low, economists forecast
- China to refocus on economy and stability after Olympics
- Soaring fuel prices hurting Thailand's airline industry
- Mersch says ECB will announce changes to money-market rules
- AfDB loans Kenya US$540 million, sees growth at 7%
- Taiwan cuts GDP forecast as exports slow
- Dempster wins 15th as Cubs rebound to thump Nationals
- Massa edges out Hamilton for Valencia pole
- Benitez wants Anfield success to launch title onslaught
- China gymnast documents look 'ok,' says Rogge
- China easily achieves what it set out to do
- France triumphs over Iceland to win men's handball gold
- China steals show with golden double
- Stanley stars as USA takes men's volleyball title
- Hungary claims men's water polo gold
- Amazon Indians fight to fend off iron, diamond mining
- In fuel-starved Nepal, filling tank is a full day's job
- After five years of war, Iraqis desperate for water
- Education Ministry encouraging students' world travel
- Rare Sumatran rhino rescued in Sabah wildlife official
- Margaret Thatcher's daughter writes of mother's dementia
- Scientists nail childhood cancer gene
- 'Malling' consumes shoppers across the Philippines
- In Brief
- Hollywood comes to Venice as Pitt, Clooney open film fest
- Madonna defies age as world tour kicks off
- The real tests facing Taiwan
- In Brief
- North Korea vows to bolster war deterrent, foil provocation
- Pakistan coalition may split
- In Brief
- Taipei mayor departs on U.S. visit
- Peruvian envoy gives APEC summit invitation to Taiwan
- Ex-president's son, daughter-in-law to return to Taiwan
- Three witnesses say former first lady managed campaign funds, not Chen
- President Ma offers olive branch to PRC in Kinmen speech
- London takes on Olympic mantle with quirky party
- McCain ad tries to sow Democratic discord
- Obama's improbable path to the nomination
- Obama practices humility preached to him
- Clinton expected to release delegates Wednesday
- As voters tune in, candidates wall off
- Obama, McCain on the issues
- 68 die in Kyrgyzstan plane crash: health ministry
- War frays a patchwork of Georgians, Ossetians
- Democrats are gathered, McCain gives no peace
- Robert Caro speaks of the LBJ centennial
- About 70 dead in Kyrgyz plane crash
- TIMELINE: Recent major airline disasters
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Foreign exchange rates
- Today in history
- Kinmen welcomes President's promise on visas for Chinese citizens
- Oil steady as dollar offsets Russia tension
- Some key terms in the U.S. elections
- Chi Mei expands building of petrochemical wharves in Tainan
- Prices higher on Taipei bourse
- Timely air quality information available at government Web site
- Former president's son, daughter-in-law claim innocence
- President's approval rating drops to 36.9%: DPP poll
- Prices higher on Taipei futures market
- Chinese spouses' financial solvency requirement to be relaxed
- Taiwan seeking foreign assistance for missing fishing boat: MOFA
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Taipei City traffic signals blasted for too much red
- LDR rooms introduced for more mother-friendly childbearing
- Hospital solves mood change from deep brain stimulation
- Felipe Massa wins European GP ahead of Hamilton
- London takes on Olympic mantle with quirky party
- Rennes rallies past Lille 2-1 in French league
- Gwladys Nocera wins SAS Ladies Masters
- Pakistan wants security checklist from ICC
- Pakistan wants security checklist from ICC
- Iraq's top cleric denies rumors about his health
- Comeback Kid: Biden's memoir now a best-seller
- German Football Results
- Wiggins adjusts to new life as celebrity cyclist
- English Football Results
- Ireland beats Kenya by 33 runs
- Biden's Catholic faith offers risks, rewards
- India beats Sri Lanka by 33 runs
- `Thunder' reigns again with $16.1 million weekend
- Thatcher's daughter recounts her mother's decline
- Sri Lanka vs. India Scoreboard
- Report: Trescothick's sweets altered ball swing
- Deco puts Chelsea back on top
- Felipe Massa wins European GP ahead of Hamilton
- McCain ad tries to sow Democratic discord
- Wolfsburg, Frankfurt earns draws in Bundesliga
- Gwladys Nocera wins SAS Ladies Masters
- `Thunder' reigns again with $16.1 million weekend
- German Football Summaries
- China releases 10 Olympic protesters
- India wins 3rd one-dayer against Sri Lanka
- India wins 3rd one-dayer against Sri Lanka
- Conventions don't have to be cut and dry
- Kennedy may visit convention
- Darren Clarke wins KLM open by 4 strokes
- Barcelona assembly ratifies president Laporta
- Goalkeeper injured after firecracker explosion
- Goalkeeper injured after firecracker explosion
- Beauty contest for nuns in Italy
- Barcelona assembly ratifies president Laporta
- Balancing free speech with protest rights
- US disappointed Olympics didn't open China more
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- Pakistan coalition faces Monday deadline on judges
- McCain ad tries to sow Democratic discord
- Tokyo beats Lake Charles, takes 3rd place at LLWS
- Iran's supreme leader defends Ahmadinejad
- Man arrested with weapons at Pelosi hotel
- Embattled Puerto Rico senator to seek re-election
- McCain ad tries to sow Democratic discord
- Iran's supreme leader defends Ahmadinejad
- Guy Ritchie: another Malawi adoption possible
- New Zealand accepts Champions Trophy postponement
- New Zealand accepts Champions Trophy postponement
- Iraq football final before sellout crowd
- Rojas misses New York game due to passport woes
- French Football Results
- Iraq football final before sellout crowd
- Giants DE Umenyiora needs surgery, to miss season
- Man arrested with weapons at Pelosi hotel
- Bordeaux beats Nantes 2-0 in French league
- Venezuela oil company's new job: Training athletes
- Clinton expected to release delegates Wednesday
- Magee, Angel lead New York past Houston
- Inter Milan wins Italian Super Cup
- Italian Football Results
- Spanish Football Results
- Real Madrid wins Spanish Supercup
- Portuguese Football Results
- Balancing free speech with protest rights
- Cristie Kerr wins Safeway Classic
- Defending champion Porto beats Belenenses 2-0
- Balancing free speech with protest rights
- Clinton expected to release delegates Wednesday
- Inter Milan wins Italian Super Cup
- West Indies win tri-series cricket title in Canada
- Hawaii beats Mexico to win Little League
- Obama practices humility preached to him
- West Indies win tri-series cricket title in Canada
- Vijay Singh wins Barclays in dramatic playoff
- Kite rallies on the back 9 to win Boeing Classic
- Brazilian Football Results
- Vijay Singh wins Barclays in dramatic playoff
- Venezuela oil company's new job: Training athletes
- Palmeiras beats Portuguesa 4-2
- Pakistan coalition faces Monday deadline on judges
- Monday, September 1
- Clinton expected to release delegates Wednesday
- In Kenya slum, sun and sewage equals progress
- Mexico's deported traipse through border gate
- Holocaust haunts survivors; agencies try to help
- For fall: Bond's back, Hollywood does high school
- US disappointed Olympics didn't open China more
- Ausmus, Erstad homer in 10th to lead Astros
- Angels beat Twins to split series
- Taliban turns lethal: 101 US deaths in Afghanistan
- IRL-Grand Prix of Sonoma Results
- Vijay Singh wins Barclays in dramatic playoff
- Obama's improbable path to the nomination
- Sinopec: 1H net profit down 77 pct
- Sinopec: 1H net profit down 77 pct
- US disappointed Olympics didn't open China more
- Briscoe happy with runner-up finish
- Jaguares beats America 3-2 in Mexican league
- `Thunder' reigns again with $16.1 million weekend
- Sinopec: 1H net profit down 77 pct
- Sinopec: 1H net profit down 77 pct
- Taiwan investigates alleged money laundering
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Tour Rankings
- Hayden to miss Bangladesh series
- Hayden to miss Bangladesh series
- Sunday's MLB Leaders
- Angels beat Twins to split series
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Oil steady as dollar offsets Russia tension
- Analysis: Obama, McCain woo white voters
- Democrats are gathered, McCain gives no peace
- Clinton expected to release delegates Wednesday
- Clinton expected to release delegates Wednesday
- National League Leaders
- Soaring costs has Toyota raising Japan prices
- Soaring costs has Toyota raising Japan prices
- Pedro Feliz lifts Phillies over Dodgers
- `Thunder' reigns again with $16.1 million weekend
- Toyota raising Japan prices on hybrids
- Toyota raising Japan prices on hybrids
- Singapore inflation falls to 6.5 pct
- Singapore inflation falls to 6.5 pct
- Pakistan has plans to fill Champions Trophy gap
- Pakistan has plans to fill Champions Trophy gap
- Pakistan bans Taliban after suicide bombings
- Australia still keen to tour Pakistan
- Australia still keen to tour Pakistan
- British, German activists deported from China
- Oil rises above $115 in Asia on Russia tension
- Oil rises above $115 in Asia on Russia tension
- Japan shares snap 4-day losing streak
- Japan shares snap 4-day losing streak
- Zimbabwe opposition reports arrests at parliament
- Lufthansa mulls bid for Austrian Airlines stake
- 1 million cut off by monsoon floods in India
- Zimbabwe opposition reports arrest at parliament
- Euro declines against dollar to US$1.4745
- Malaysia's Anwar set to win Parliament by-election
- COSCO Pacific 1H net profit rises 3 percent
- COSCO Pacific 1H net profit rises 3 percent
- Vietnam inflation hits 28 percent, trade gap grows
- Vietnam inflation hits 28 percent, trade gap grows
- Zimbabwe opposition reports arrest at parliament
- Michelle Obama to make pitch as first lady
- `Thunder' reigns again with $16.1 million weekend
- China markets mixed on policy uncertainties
- China markets mixed on policy uncertainties
- China Unicom says 1H profit more than doubles
- Democrats are gathered, McCain gives no peace
- China Unicom says 1H profit more than doubles
- British, German activists deported from China
- McCain takes a break while Obama heads to Denver
- Sharpe en route to SAfrica for 2nd test
- Sharpe en route to SAfrica for 2nd test
- Japan shares snap 4-day losing streak
- Japan shares snap 4-day losing streak
- $1.1B Tiger Woods Dubai course plan 'on track'
- Asia markets rise after oil prices ease, US gains
- Asia markets rise after oil prices ease, US gains
- Oil rises above $115 as dollar weakens
- Danish central bank rescues crisis bank
- Midday match not healthy for Olympic football
- Midday match not healthy for Olympic football
- Pope to meet former hostage Ingrid Betancourt
- Sidebottom out of series against South Africa
- Obama's choice of Biden raises stakes for McCain
- Wall Street heads for moderately lower open
- Thai premier says protest will pose no threat
- Precision Drilling Trust to buy Grey Wolf
- Zimbabwe opposition reports arrest at parliament
- Adidas, Puma say Olympics were a success
- Wall Street heads for moderately lower open
- Zimbabwe opposition wins vote for speaker
- Australian rugby league results
- Senior TNK-BP executive quits
- Russia to exit some WTO commitments
- Wall Street heads for lower open
- Danish central bank rescues crisis bank
- Matthews, Crow kick off Democratic convention
- Antic recalls Krstajic to Serbia squad
- Ex-PM Sharif quits Pakistan's ruling coalition
- StatoilHydro discovers oil off Norwegian coast
- Democrats open convention under Clinton cloud
- Oil rises above $115 as dollar weakens
- Precision gets Grey Wolf in $2B gas deal
- Democrats open convention under Clinton cloud
- Shevchenko gets medical examination at AC Milan
- Japan's Kirin to buy Australia's Dairy Farmers
- Japan's Kirin to buy Australia's Dairy Farmers
- Saab offers Gripen fighter jet to the Netherlands
- Tiger Woods says his 2009 schedule uncertain
- Democrats open convention under Clinton cloud
- Kennedy in Denver, convention appearance likely
- Democrats open convention under Clinton cloud
- Precision gets Grey Wolf in $2B gas deal
- Broadcom to buy AMD TV-chip business for $192.8M
- US stocks retreat as oil prices rise
- Realtors say existing US home sales rose in July
- Thai planning board projects GDP growth
- Danish central bank rescues nation's No. 10 bank
- Deep economic downturn in Japan "unlikely"
- Deep economic downturn in Japan "unlikely"
- US stocks fall on drop among financials
- Dollar slips as oil rises, home sales rise
- Zimbabwe opposition wins vote for speaker
- Realtors say existing US home sales rose in July
- Britain's Olympic team arrives in London
- Britain's Olympic team arrives in London
- Russia to exit some WTO commitments
- Serbia coach targets Krkic
- Everton set to sign Denmark defender Jacobsen
- Democrats open convention under Clinton cloud
- Oil fluctuates as traders watch dollar
- Fidel Castro: Corrupt judges hurt Cuban olympians
- US stocks fall on drop among financials
- US dollar lower in European trading
- Digital center set up to boost marketing
- Aedas Group expands horizons and achieves growth in 2008
- Guam to host cultural fair
- Splendor Taichung presents Moon Festival delicacies
- Marco Polo introduces revamped menu
- Greenback gains on concerns about European economies
- World oil prices ease on stronger dollar
- Asian shares bounce from a two-year low
- Taiwan shares close up 1.72 percent
- In Brief
- Sinopec shares rise as net earnings beat estimates
- Toyota raising Japan prices on hybrid models
- Kirin agrees to buy Australia's Dairy Farmers
- Commerzbank to decide on Dresdner Bank takeover
- Financial downturn 'to drag on,' BoE says
- Japan to avoid deep economic slump, says Bank of Japan chief
- Thai economic growth falls to 5.3%, data shows
- Taiwan's export orders grow at slowest pace in five years
- China considers US$54b stimulus plan, state media says
- Bankers and scholars diverge on measures to solve financial crisis
- Daihatsu unveils Move Conte as demand for minicars rises
- Sidelines
- India beats Sri Lanka despite scare from skipper Jayawardene
- Lowrie's late blast gives Red Sox win over Jays
- Singh wins fourth Barclays title after playoff
- Lucrative Champions League beckons for Europe's big guns
- Chelsea beats Wigan, WHU loses chance at top
- European Super Cups won by Inter Milan, Real Madrid
- British press calls for quirky 2012 Olympics
- Raikkonen says he can still retain his F1 title
- Dethroned Federer leans on U.S. Open
- In Brief
- Sri Lankan cricketers land Bollywood roles
- McCain camp lashes Madonna for gig swipe
- Notting Hill carnival 'welcomes the world'
- After 22 years, Accurist calls time on its speaking clock
- Obama threatens Secret Service on daughters' suitors
- 'Tropic Thunder' tops U.S. box office
- New bike commuters hit the classroom, then the road
- For Chinese author, Tiananmen ideals blur as China rises
- Legal squatters brush up Leipzig's old treasures
- Thai prime minister says West uses Suu Kyi as political tool
- China urges respect for its laws as it deports activists
- Palestinian prisoners freed as Rice heads to Middle East
- Kashmir protests despite curfew, three dead, say police
- Kinmen merits peace, not abject surrender
- In Brief
- Deadly shooting breaks out in Darfur camp, say UN officials
- Polish prosecutors probing claims country hosted CIA 'terrorist' jail
- MPs detained as Zimbabwe parliament sworn in: opposition
- Russian lawmakers back rebels' independence
- Government Web site details timely air quality information
- Taipei city traffic signals blasted for too much red
- KMT plans tax cuts, but experts have questions
- In Brief
- MOFA requests aid for search of Taiwanese fishing trawler
- Tai Ji Men practitioners return home from U.N. youth summit
- Kinmen welcomes Ma's visa promise
- DPP against easing visa policy on Kinmen
- Sixty-five killed in Kyrgyz plane crash
- More Chen family members barred from travel abroad
- Democrats open convention under Clinton cloud
- Former Bond Sean Connery launches autobiography
- Clinton, Obama working on roll call deal
- Memoir a hit for US VP candidate Biden
- Michelle Obama out to show husband's personal side
- Party touts McCain's support among Clinton backers
- Democrats open convention to nominate Obama
- Cindy McCain to visit distressed Georgia
- Obama spot responds to ad tying him to 60s radical
- MBNA paid Biden son at critical time for bill
- Collectors seek rare political campaign buttons
- Bush says two regions should remain in Georgia
- Obama's choice of Biden raises stakes for McCain
- Missile defense backers now citing Russia threat
- Former president's son, daughter-in-law claim innocence
- Taiwan shares open lower
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Foreign exchange rates
- July export order growth drops to record low since 2003
- Ex-president contributed NT$390 m. to DPP over two terms: party
- 2009 education budget to increase by NT$21.4 billion
- Ex-president's son, daughter-in-law barred from leaving Taiwan
- Today in history
- 64% of fresh college graduates haven't been hired: survey
- DPP: 830 demonstration not in support of Chen
- Kinmen tech institute to forge ties with Russian university
- CLA postpones decision on minimum wage increase
- Japan, Taiwan should shelve sovereignty issue in fishery talks: FM
- Fair Trade Commission watches for price rigging of school supplies
- Pursuit of diplomatic truce to create win-win-win situation: VP
- Prices lower on Taipei bourse
- Gov't to increase investment in sports sector: president
- Fertilizer export ban to remain: agriculture council
- Prices lower on Taipei futures market
- Global workshop on human trafficking to be held in Taiwan
- Milk powder prices not expected to increase further
- Foreign Minister urges China to show goodwill on Taiwan's U.N. bid
- Rukai tribe: people of the cloud leopard
- Realtors say existing US home sales rose in July
- Saudi: Lebanese jailed for claiming prophethood
- Britain's Olympic team arrives in London
- Russia to exit some WTO commitments
- Zenit pays record transfer fee for Danny
- Democrats open convention under Clinton cloud
- Fidel Castro: Corrupt judges hurt Cuban Olympians
- Surprise opposition win in Zimbabwe parliament
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- ATP Schedule-Winners
- Ex-PM Sharif quits Pakistan's ruling coalition
- Report: Valencia rejects Madrid's bid for Villa
- US stocks fall on weak financials
- 2nd Spanish nuclear plant forced to shut down
- Phoenix prosecutor wants info on disgraced NBA ref
- Netherlands' Olympic team returns
- Finn gets 10 years for infecting women with HIV
- Oil rises on dollar's fall and a possible storm
- Syrian FM: No headway in peace talks with Israel
- Chilean bank reports slower economic growth
- 12 states sue US government over refineries
- Precision finally gets Grey Wolf in $2B gas deal
- Andy Dick won't face sex battery charge
- Syrian FM: No headway in peace talks with Israel
- Surprise opposition win in Zimbabwe parliament
- Democrats open convention under Clinton cloud
- U.S. Open Results
- Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac shares rise
- Actor with 'Gone With the Wind' opening line dies
- Swiss drop charges against Bhutto's widower
- Ex-PM Sharif quits Pakistan's ruling coalition
- China shines in new areas amid record medal count
- Oil fluctuates on dollar, possible storm
- Canadians honor soldiers killed in Afghanistan
- Clinton, Obama working out deal for roll call vote
- Britain's Olympic team arrives in London
- U.S. Open Results
- Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac shares rise
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- MGM Studios says it is 'not for sale'
- Rice sees difficulties in Mideast talks
- Van Cliburn to perform at ceremony for Gorbachev
- Venezuelan government in talks with Cemex
- Realtors say existing US home sales rose in July
- Some 650 Iraqi doctors return from exile
- Oil rises as tropical storm forms in Caribbean
- Clinton fights back against McCain ads
- Beijing prepares for Olympic venues' future
- Beijing prepares for Olympic venues' future
- Clinton fights back against McCain ads
- Hip-hop CD to benefit Negro Leagues museum
- Realtors say existing US home sales rose in July
- Court tosses award in Executive Life suit
- Dementieva wins opening match at US Open
- Canadians honor soldiers killed in Afghanistan
- BP exec says Alaskan pipeline fixes on target
- Obama would step up pressure on Iran over nukes
- Dollar ends mixed as oil, home sales rise
- Facebook cuts off Scrabulous after legal complaint
- Gill, Matthews, Seger perform on Little Feat CD
- Clinton fights back against McCain ads
- Gold down
- Shevchenko passes medical to rejoin AC Milan
- Oil rises as tropical storm forms in Caribbean
- Australian rugby league results
- Realtors say existing US home sales rose in July
- Judge won't delay OJ Simpson trial in Las Vegas
- Rice sees difficulties in Mideast talks
- Brazil Olympic performance "reasonable"
- How to clear confusion from food allergy warnings
- Clinton fights back against McCain ads
- Ghosts of past landslides party with Democrats
- US financial stocks drag on market, Dow plunges
- Obama says Clintons are fully on board
- Battle over faked Holocaust book in court
- US financial stocks drag on market, Dow plunges
- Obama says Clintons support him
- U.S. Open Results
- Weather developments drive oil higher, corn lower
- Clinton fights back against McCain ads
- All about Hillary, her power, supporters
- De Villiers takes responsibility
- S&P 500 2nd-quarter earnings fall 29 percent
- Clinton, Obama working out deal for roll call vote
- US, Australian securities regulators sign accord
- Clinton, Obama working out deal for roll call vote
- Fly to the Olympics and back; jet lag at the Open
- PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- US PGA Champions Tour Schedule-Winners
- Presidents Cup Standings
- Cows seem to know which way is north
- English Football Results
- Automakers tweak existing models to boost mileage
- Democrats open 2008 national convention
- Democrats open 2008 national convention
- Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac shares rise
- Thune says he won't be McCain's VP choice
- Canada PM aide says opposition severs contact
- Clinton, Obama working out deal for roll call vote
- U.S. Open Results
- Man United wins 1-0 at Portsmouth for first win
- Pakistan's post-Musharraf ruling coalition splits
- MGM Studios says it is 'not for sale'
- Ranchers: Colombian rebels still in Venezuela
- Syrian FM: No headway in peace talks with Israel
- Suits brought by rural Alabama quilters resolved
- MBNA paid Biden son at critical time for bill
- Analysis: No rest from negative politics
- Bush seeks to protect 3 remote island chains
- Delta draws on credit line
- Canada PM aide says opposition severs contact
- US LPGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- Protesters: We're being treated like prisoners
- Uruguayan dock workers block exports in strike
- Latin American Football Results
- Analysis: On cue, Kennedy the draw at convention
- Wash. rodeo coordinator loses 2nd finger on job
- Fosters profits fall 88 percent
- Fosters profits fall 88 percent
- US lawmaker says prosecutors out to smear his name
- Air NZ earnings cut as jet fuel price rockets
- Air NZ earnings cut as jet fuel price rockets
- Study links preterm births, simmering infections
- Polls open in key by-election contested by Anwar
- Woolworths posts 25.7 pct annual profit hike
- Tuesday, September 2
- U.S. Open Results
- US grain exports snagged by infrastructure delays
- Woolworths posts 25.7 pct annual profit hike
- Research aims to put tongues in control of devices
- Bus systems lure riders with plush seats and Wi-Fi
- Surprise opposition win in Zimbabwe parliament
- BMW cars became more fuel efficient last year
- Cindy McCain to visit distressed Georgia
- Malaysia's Anwar set to win Parliament by-election
- Judge won't delay OJ Simpson trial in Las Vegas
- Malaysia's Anwar set to win Parliament by-election
- Cindy McCain to visit distressed Georgia
- Honduras joins leftist Bolivarian alliance
- Air NZ earnings cut as jet fuel price rockets
- Air NZ earnings cut as jet fuel price rockets
- Pakistan's post-Musharraf ruling coalition splits
- Canada PM aide says opposition severs contact
- MBNA paid Biden son at critical time for bill
- Obama, Biden going to Ohio Rep. Jones' funeral
- Obama seeks to silence ad tying him to 60s radical
- Mondragon named Ford of Canada's president, CEO
- Judge won't delay OJ Simpson trial in Las Vegas
- Democrats open convention to nominate Obama
- U.S. Open Results
- Ghosts of past landslides party with Democrats
- Clinton, Obama working out deal for roll call vote
- McCain, Leno trade jibes
- Ailing Kennedy speaks at Democratic convention
- Peru company to build $240 million wind farm
- Democrats open convention to nominate Obama
- Democrats open convention to nominate Obama
- Obama would step up pressure on Iran over nukes
- Ailing Kennedy addresses Democratic convention
- U.S. Open Results
- Ailing Kennedy addresses Democratic convention
- FBI looks into Denver reports of threat on Obama
- Democrats open convention to nominate Obama
- Police spray protesters in convention face-off
- Ailing Kennedy addresses Democratic convention
- Nominating petitions circulated for Clinton, Obama
- Police spray protesters in convention face-off
- Oil in Asia tops US$115 on tropical storm concern
- Oil in Asia tops US$115 on tropical storm concern
- Michelle Obama shows her husband's personal side
- Democrats open convention to nominate Obama
- Clinton, Obama agree on roll call vote
- China Mobile profit expected to grow strongly
- China Mobile profit expected to grow strongly
- U.S. Open Results
- Malaysia's Anwar set to win seat in Parliament
- Malaysia's Anwar set to win seat in Parliament
- Ailing Kennedy addresses Democratic convention
- Olympic champs Nadal, Dementieva win at US Open
- Michelle Obama shows her husband's personal side
- Sizemore leads Indians past Tigers 4-3
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Big squeeze hits Chinese oil giant PetroChina
- Big squeeze hits Chinese oil giant PetroChina
- Japan's Kirin to buy Australia's Dairy Farmers
- Analysis: On cue, Kennedy the draw at convention
- Protesters lay siege to Thai television station
- Clinton, Obama agree on roll call vote
- China Life says profit falls 32 percent
- China Life says profit falls 32 percent
- $1.1B Tiger Woods Dubai course plan 'on track'
- $1.1B Tiger Woods Dubai course plan 'on track'
- $1.1B Tiger Woods Dubai course plan 'on track'
- US$1.1B Tiger Woods Dubai course plan 'on track'
- Sizemore leads Indians past Tigers 4-3
- Protesters lay siege to Thai television station
- Michelle Obama, Kennedy electrify Democrats
- U.S. Open Results
- Olympic champs Nadal, Dementieva win at US Open
- U.S. Open Seeds Fared
- Beijing prepares for Olympic venues' future
- Beijing prepares for Olympic venues' future
- National League Leaders
- FBI looks into Denver reports of threat on Obama
- Protesters lay siege to Thai television station
- Michelle Obama shows her husband's personal side
- Singapore's Temasek reports record profit
- Singapore's Temasek reports record profit
- Police, protesters clash as Dems convene in Denver
- Obama gives thumbs-up to wife's speech
- China Life says profit down 32 percent
- China Life says profit down 32 percent
- Infosys to buy SAP consultant Axon for $753M
- Protesters lay siege to Thai television station
- Myers, Rollins help Phillies sweep Dodgers
- Sizemore leads Indians past Tigers 4-3
- Obama faces twin task in wooing Clinton backers
- Malaysia's Anwar set to win seat in Parliament
- Malaysia's Anwar set to win seat in Parliament
- Retired Australian general warns of Afghan errors
- China to reward top Olympians with US$51,000 each
- Defiant Fiji ruler says no elections for now
- Defiant Fiji ruler says no elections for now
- America in 2008: What of the Kennedys?
- Singapore's Temasek reports record profit
- Singapore's Temasek reports record profit
- Finnish jobless falls to 18-year low at 5.2 pc
- UK homebuilder Bovis 1H profit plunges 83 percent
- Thai protesters break into premier's compound
- Fairfax Media to cut 550 jobs in Australia, NZ
- Fairfax Media to cut 550 jobs in Australia, NZ
- Galatasaray signs Milan Baros
- Thai protesters break into premier's compound
- Malaysia's Anwar set to win seat in Parliament
- Malaysia's Anwar set to win seat in Parliament
- Bollywood's 'Hari Puttar' film sparks lawsuit
- Bollywood's 'Hari Puttar' film sparks lawsuit
- Popular Japanese minister Noda defends PM
- Popular Japanese minister Noda defends PM
- Suu Kyi fails to pick up food delivery in Myanmar
- Suu Kyi fails to pick up food delivery in Myanmar
- Japanese real estate shares falter on bankruptcy
- Japanese real estate shares falter on bankruptcy
- Euro slips to 6-month low against US dollar
- Oil rises on worries about Hurricane Gustav
- Oil rises on worries about Hurricane Gustav
- Thai PM calls for demonstrators to abandon protest
- Air NZ earnings cut as jet fuel price rockets
- Air NZ earnings cut as jet fuel price rockets
- Police, protesters clash as Dems convene in Denver
- Bollywood's 'Hari Puttar' film sparks lawsuit
- Bollywood's 'Hari Puttar' film sparks lawsuit
- Hollywood thriller 'Cellular' gets Chinese remake
- Edwards' wife criticized for silence on affair
- Hollywood thriller 'Cellular' gets Chinese remake
- Reports: Chelsea set to sign Robinho from Madrid
- Malaysia's Anwar set to win seat in Parliament
- Malaysia's Anwar set to win seat in Parliament
- Credit Suisse buys majority stake in US-based AMF
- German consumer confidence ebbs
- Hollywood thriller 'Cellular' gets Chinese remake
- Hollywood thriller 'Cellular' gets Chinese remake
- Michelle Obama, Kennedy electrify Democrats
- Japan shares fall on renewed credit concerns
- Japan shares fall on renewed credit concerns
- Sunderland close to signing West Ham's Ferdinand
- Japan shares fall on renewed credit concerns
- Japan shares fall on renewed credit concerns
- HK stocks edge lower; Chinese telecom shares dive
- HK stocks edge lower; Chinese telecom shares dive
- Report: China tobacco merger to create No. 4 maker
- Report: China tobacco merger to create No. 4 maker
- Asif to appear before drug tribunal next week
- Asif to appear before drug tribunal next week
- German consumer, business confidence ebbs
- India's ONGC makes offer for Britain's Imperial
- US dollar up in European trading; Gold down
- Rio Tinto posts record half-year profit
- Rio Tinto posts record half-year profit
- US to deliver aid to tense Georgian port of Poti
- China shares fall, tracking Wall St. decline
- China shares fall, tracking Wall St. decline
- Oil falls as dollar strengthens against euro, yen
- Former WAA boxing champ Secovic stabbed to death
- UK airline Virgin posts rise in annual profits
- Garcia Reneses quits as Spain basketball coach
- Huge columns installed at 2012 stadium site
- Asian markets fall amid worries over credit losses
- Asian markets fall amid worries over credit losses
- Police, protesters clash as Dems convene in Denver
- Japanese real estate shares sink amid bankruptcies
- Japanese real estate shares sink amid bankruptcies
- Malaysia opposition claims victory for Anwar
- Stocks poised higher ahead of new home sales data
- Official: Man wasn't a 'credible threat' to Obama
- Thai protesters break into premier's compound
- Rivaldo wants to leave AEK for Uzbekistan
- Zimbabwe leader says West using food as weapon
- Malaysia's Anwar set to win seat in Parliament
- Former WAA boxing champ Secovic stabbed to death
- Floods strand millions in northern India
- US questions China at WTO over pork, farm taxes
- Stocks poised higher ahead of new home sales data
- Cairo luxury hotel starts serving alcohol again
- Can Clinton pull backers to Obama
- Official: Man wasn't a 'credible threat' to Obama
- India's ONGC agrees to buy Britain's Imperial
- Clinton to speak, try to pull backers to Obama
- Former boxing champion Secovic stabbed to death
- S&P: Home prices drop by record amount in 2Q
- Zimbabwe leader jeered at parliament opening
- Thai protesters break into premier's compound
- S&P: Home prices drop by record amount in 2Q
- Clinton to speak, try to pull backers to Obama
- UK homebuilder Bovis 1H profit plunges 83 percent
- South Africa to bat vs. England after winning toss
- Liverpool close to signing Riera
- Returning firefighters find own station ablaze
- Malaysia's Anwar wins Parliament seat
- US stocks open lower ahead of economic data
- Oil rises as dollar retreats against euro, yen
- Former boxing champion Secovic stabbed to death
- US stocks lower ahead of economic data
- Malaysia's Anwar wins Parliament seat
- Malaysia's Anwar wins Parliament seat
- Reports: Chelsea set to sign Robinho from Madrid
- UK airline Virgin posts rise in annual profits
- US stocks mixed ahead of economic data
- Denmark picks squad for World Cup qualifiers
- Haider aiming for political comeback
- Consumer outlook up more than expected in August
- New-home sales post unexpected gain in July
- Malaysia's Anwar wins Parliament seat
- Malaysia's Anwar wins Parliament seat
- US: New-home sales post unexpected gain in July
- Suu Kyi fails to pick up food delivery in Myanmar
- Suu Kyi fails to pick up food delivery in Myanmar
- Hindu-Christian clashes kill 4 in eastern India
- Italy mulls tougher crackdown as tourists attacked
- S&P: Home prices drop by record amount in 2Q
- Euro slips to 6-month low against US dollar
- Clooney, Pitt walk red carpet walk for charity
- Consumer outlook up more than expected in August
- Clinton to speak, try to pull backers to Obama
- Ford to spend $75M to retool plant for small cars
- Southwest to trim 190 flights this winter
- Ford to spend $75M to retool plant for small cars
- Tri-Nations: Van der Linde, Elsom suspended
- Brazil seeks $4 billion in WTO sanctions on US
- Paris tourism on the rise despite economic woes
- Gov't home price index posts largest-ever drop
- Benitez orders Reds to start improving
- Virgin Atlantic annual profit soars
- Liverpool close to signing Riera
- Malaysian opposition chief wins parliament seat
- Malaysian opposition chief wins parliament seat
- Consumer outlook up, worst may be over for housing
- Wall Street moves higher after economic data
- Eight Belles laid to rest at Churchill Downs
- Timeline: Malaysian opposition leader Anwar's life
- Malaysian opposition chief wins parliament seat
- Malaysian opposition chief wins parliament seat
- New-home sales rose slightly in July, prices fell
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Governor to decide fate of Detroit mayor
- Banking customers' personal details sold on eBay
- Dollar hits multimonth highs vs euro, pound
- Senderos set to join AC Milan
- Official: Man wasn't a 'credible threat' to Obama
- Brazil seeks $4 billion in WTO sanctions on US
- Broad takes 5-23 as South Africa is all out for 83
- Fed auctions another $75B to ease credit stresses
- Clinton to speak, try to pull backers to Obama
- DDI finds innovation and global acumen need to be higher priorities for leaders
- Taiwan Elite Alliance gives bonus to guests
- Celebrate festival with moon cakes at Hotel Royal Hsinchu
- Splendor offers moon festival gift
- Wellspring Spa features legend of jade treatment
- Regent presents Thai & Japanese crabs at Spice Market & WASABI 101, Hsinchu
- Euro weighed down by economic worries, knock-on effect from Georgia
- Oil prices edge up in Asia
- Taiwan shares close down 0.94 percent
- Mass rallies cause Thai shares to fall by 1.37%
- Wall Street nosedives
- TSE head slams Urban Corp. for nondisclosure
- Singapore output falls 21.9% in July, states government
- UK mortgage delinquencies up in Q2
- Chinese bank CDB bidding for Dresdner
- Australia's Foster's posts 88 percent fall in profits
- In Brief
- British energy company Wood H1 profit jumps on brisk demand
- Air New Zealand profit falls
- New legislation may harm consumers: Banks
- Indian state refuses to back down on Nano project
- Ryanair responds to EU Commission over online ticket-touts, cancellations
- UK service sector profitability down sharply, shows survey
- Honduras joins in Venezuelan pact; Chavez promises oil
- On the trail of the medieval Cathars in Languedoc-Roussillon
- Savoring a sweet stop on Italy's southern coast
- Sidelines
- Carragher warns Liverpool against Liege complacency
- Poulter pull-out leaves Ryder Cup dreams resting on captain Faldo
- Pippen leads NBA legends to Taiwan
- Indians beat Tigers 4-3
- Fletcher seals win for United at Pompey
- Nadal, Dementieva shake off Olympic hangovers
- In Brief
- Hip-hop compilation to benefit Negro Leagues Baseball Museum
- Ban on unmarried adoption to be on Arkansas ballot
- Michelle out to show Obama's personal side
- Monkeys choose to reward friends, research shows
- Nike Wagner joins leadership bid for Bayreuth
- Gill, Matthews, Seger perform on Little Feat CD
- Sean Connery launches autobiography
- 'Unhip' buses lure commuters with plush seats and Wi-Fi
- Coach teaches rugby to overcome its 'white sport' label
- In Brief
- Police catch stripping thief, at last
- Rebel strongholds captured in assault in the Philippines
- Blasts kill at least 34 in Iraq
- Mugabe opens parliament amid opposition's heckling
- Malaysian coalition declares by-election defeat to Anwar
- Su Li-wen shows Taiwan's spirit
- In Brief
- Four arrested in plot to kill Obama: report
- Israel settlement surge draws Rice criticism
- U.S. diplomat escapes attack in Pakistan
- Thai protesters storm state offices, TV station
- Former first lady's brother questioned again
- Taichung county offers Hakka cultural experiences
- Tainan County speaker indicted for gambling and fixing games
- 'New citizen movement' march to be launched to monitor KMT
- In Brief
- DPP urges its backers to march for economy and sovereignty
- Defense minister pours cold water on Ma's bridge idea
- Ma calls for greater investment in sports
- Rice, NATO, reject Russian recognition of rebel regions
- North Korea plans to reinstate nuclear programs
- CLA delays decision on upping minimum wage
- Former president Clinton warns of global warming
- McCain defends support of war, US role in world
- Obama, conservative group battle through DOJ
- Cindy McCain visits Georgian refugees
- Obama pushes economics on road to Denver
- Romney, Pawlenty campaign for McCain
- McCain says Obama's views invite trouble abroad
- Clinton to speak, try to pull backers to Obama
- Feds: Colorado men weren't 'true' threat to Obama
- Hillary Clinton urging supporters to back Obama
- Hijacked Sudan passenger jet lands in Libya
- Taiwan shares open marginally lower
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Today in history
- Clinton salutes Obama
- Foreign exchange rates
- Prosecutor to seek help in Singapore in money-laundering probe
- Ex-aides subpoenaed in former president corruption scandal
- Consumer confidence index down slightly for August: RCTED
- Nokia unveils 2 new multimedia phones
- Number of uninsured Americans declines modestly
- 1/3 of executives hope to live overseas after retirement: poll
- Prices higher on Taipei futures market
- Prices surge on Taipei bourse
- Polish students conclude Chinese language study in Taiwan
- Mystery 'iPhone Girl' generates Internet intrigue
- Making a mark in Jinshan - the Ju Ming Museum
- Russian nuclear deal on hold
- Clinton to speak, try to pull backers to Obama
- Zimbabwe leader jeered at parliament opening
- Biden delivers mea culpa to home-state delegates
- Oil prices spike as Hurricane Gustav nears Gulf
- Dollar hits multimonth highs vs euro, pound
- Gun charges expected in Obama plot
- New-home sales rose slightly in July, prices fell
- Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac shares climb
- Russian market down on Georgia regions recognition
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- USW wants strike authority in ArcelorMittal talks
- Pakistan: Top US diplomat escapes gun attack
- Broad takes 5-23 to lead England to 10-wicket win
- Wall Street little changed after economic data
- Hindu-Christian clashes kill 8 in eastern India
- Gun charges expected in Obama 'plot'
- Ali ex-manager Jabir Muhammad dies at 79
- Broad takes 5-23 to lead England to 10-wicket win
- Former NBA All-Star Kevin Duckworth dies at 44
- Biden delivers mea culpa to home-state delegates
- Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac shares climb
- Clinton to speak, try to pull backers to Obama
- U.S. Open Results
- Consumer outlook up, housing bottom may be near
- Defense minister: France eyes bigger Afghan role
- Ivanovic scrapes through US Open 1st round
- US dollar up in European trading; Gold up
- Military: Rebel aircraft bombs Sri Lankan town
- Brazil high court hears abortion case
- Fed: Rates not too low; next move likely to be up
- Thai protesters break into premier's compound
- Jones rubbishes de Villiers' game plan for Boks
- Thai protesters break into premier's compound
- Brazil's Cosan and U.S. investor team to buy land
- Fed: Rates not too low; next move likely to be up
- NKorea says it halts nuclear reactor disablement
- Fed: Rates not too low; next move likely to be up
- Canada PM suggests election is near
- USW wants strike authority in ArcelorMittal talks
- Dr. Dre's 20-year-old son found dead in LA
- Reports: Investors agree to be in new Alitalia
- Ali ex-manager Jabir Muhammad dies at 79
- Defense minister: France eyes bigger Afghan role
- Officials: Gun suspects were no threat to Obama
- Dr. Dre's 20-year-old son found dead in LA
- Fed: Rates not too low; next move likely to be up
- Citi pays $18M for questioned credit card practice
- Charge dismissed in case of dog registered to vote
- Oil industry battens down as Gustav approaches
- Report: US banking profits fell by 86 pct in 2Q
- U.S. Open Results
- Tennis stars going glam at Grand Slams
- Citi gets thrifty with color copies, BlackBerrys
- Ivanovic scrapes through US Open 1st round
- Oil industry battens down as Gustav approaches
- UN: Opium cultivation drops in Afghanistan
- American diplomat escapes gun attack in Pakistan
- Oil prices rise as Hurricane Gustav nears Gulf
- Gold up
- UN accuses US-led troops in deaths of Afghans
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- Modec wins Petrobras contract
- Bush slams Russian recognition of breakaway areas
- Thousands storm Thai premier's compound in protest
- Thousands storm Thai premier's compound in protest
- Hurricane Gustav hits Haiti, drives up oil prices
- Southern Baptists lead get-out-the-vote prayer
- Oil prices rise as Hurricane Gustav nears Gulf
- Clinton to speak, try to pull backers to Obama
- Modec wins Petrobras contract
- Delays put award of $35B tanker deal at risk
- Thousands storm Thai premier's compound in protest
- Thousands storm Thai premier's compound in protest
- Dollar hits multimonth highs vs euro, pound
- Coup leader in line to manage Pacific Islanders
- Coup leader in line to manage Pacific Islanders
- 117 troubled US banks, highest level since 2003
- Reports: Investors agree to be in new Alitalia
- Clover coffee brewing arrives at Starbucks
- US stocks end mixed on higher oil, consumer data
- Canada PM suggests election is near
- No beauty pageant for nuns
- Boeing raises offer to Machinists union
- Clinton to speak, try to pull backers to Obama
- Tuesday's Champions League Results
- American diplomat escapes gun attack in Pakistan
- U.S. Open Results
- Delays put award of $35B tanker deal at risk
- Clover coffee brewing arrives at Starbucks
- Thai police move into compound held by protesters
- Thai police move into compound held by protesters
- Jury awards Mattel Inc. $40 million in lawsuit
- Wisla wins 1-0, Barca advances in Champions League
- American diplomat escapes gun attack in Pakistan
- Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac shares climb
- Canada PM suggests election is near
- Juventus draws to advance in Champions League
- US stocks end mixed on higher oil, consumer data
- Clooney promotes Darfur charity
- Officials: Gun suspects were no threat to Obama
- Juventus draws to advance in Champions League
- Jury awards Mattel $40 million in lawsuit
- Glimmers of good news in US housing reports
- Thousands occupy Thai premier's offices in protest
- Thousands occupy Thai premier's offices in protest
- Modec wins Petrobras contract
- Tuesday's English Results
- Barcelona, Juventus advantage in Champions League
- Oil prices rise as Hurricane Gustav nears Gulf
- MLB to start using video replay on Thursday
- Safina hoping to match big brother at US Open
- U.S. Open Results
- Romney, Pawlenty on attack in GOP veep tryouts
- McCain says Obama's views invite trouble abroad
- Bolton, West Brom, Hull upset in League Cup
- Dissident files criminal complaint against Cuba
- Dissident files criminal complaint against Cuba
- Ivanovic rallies, avoids major upset at US Open
- Barcelona, Juventus advantage in Champions League
- Juventus draws to advance in Champions League
- Kara DioGuardi joins `Idol' judges for NYC tryouts
- Kara DioGuardi joins `Idol' judges for NYC tryouts
- A convention comeuppance for Bill Clinton
- Bolton, West Brom, Hull upset in League Cup
- Ivanovic rallies, avoids major upset at US Open
- Hillary Clinton urging supporters to back Obama
- Barcelona, Juventus advance in Champions League
- Tuesday's English Results
- Villegas wins inaugural Skins Game
- U.S. Open Results
- Marty Stuart to start country music TV show
- Jury awards Mattel $100 million in Bratz suit
- Safin and Safina, siblings starring at Open
- Wednesday, September 3
- Obama, conservative group battle through DOJ
- Modec wins Petrobras contract
- Critics dispute Michelin regard for Tokyo food
- Thousands occupy Thai premier's offices in protest
- Thousands occupy Thai premier's offices in protest
- Officials: Gun suspects were no threat to Obama
- NKorea says it halts nuclear reactor disablement
- UN accuses US-led troops in deaths of Afghans
- Clinton remarks on Obama during their campaign
- Australia marks centenary of Bradman's birth
- Australia marks centenary of Bradman's birth
- Official: Brazil year behind on Cup
- Police kill Indian gang leader, and a legend grows
- Report: Jones whisked to Bay Area prison
- Report: Jones whisked to Bay Area prison
- Best Western rebuts claims of massive data breach
- Romney, Pawlenty on attack in McCain veep tryouts
- ICE: Nearly 600 detained in Mississippi plant raid
- John Legend performs at the Democratic convention
- Air China says 1H net profit down 21 pct
- Air China says 1H net profit down 21 pct
- Republican platform takes hard line on abortion
- Canada PM suggests election is near
- China Eastern Airlines posts loss in 1H
- China Eastern Airlines posts loss in 1H
- Report: Jones whisked to Bay Area for doping trial
- U.S. Open Results
- Ivanovic rallies, avoids major upset at US Open
- US official: Colorado men no true threat to Obama
- Hillary Clinton urging supporters to back Obama
- Argentina seeks life sentences for former generals
- Republican platform takes hard line on abortion
- Jury awards Mattel $100 million in Bratz suit
- Tauro defeats Chivas USA 2-0 in Champions League
- Rebel air raid wounds 10 sailors in Sri Lanka
- Joe Public FC beats New England Revolution 2-1
- Clinton salutes Obama
- Hillary Clinton urging supporters to back Obama
- Tauro defeats Chivas USA 2-0 in Champions League
- Southwest says it won't pay FAA fine by deadline
- Hillary Clinton urging supporters to back Obama
- U.S. Open Results
- Malaysian opposition chief wins parliament seat
- Malaysian opposition chief wins parliament seat
- Ivanovic rallies, avoids major upset at US Open
- U.S. Open Results
- Dissident released after 16 years in jail in China
- Police, protesters clash briefly
- Hillary Clinton urging supporters to back Obama
- U.S. Open Seeds Fared
- ICE: Nearly 600 detained in Mississippi plant raid
- Hillary Clinton urging supporters to back Obama
- Halladay beats Tampa Bay for first time this year
- Australian school bans cartwheels in playground
- Jury awards Mattel $100 million in Bratz suit
- Tauro defeats Chivas USA 2-0 in Champions League
- Honda's July global output jumps on demand for Fit
- Honda's July global output jumps on demand for Fit
- Oil rises to near US$117 concerns about Gustav
- Oil rises to near US$117 concerns about Gustav
- New attack ad on TV, but this one targets hot dogs
- Cubs beat Pirates with 7-run 8th, 7 Soto RBIs
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Japanese strong at Argentina's world tango contest
- Police, protesters clash briefly
- Venezuela posed to nationalize fuel distribution
- Rebel air raid wounds 10 sailors in Sri Lanka
- Clinton says election isn't about her
- ICE: Nearly 600 detained in Mississippi plant raid
- Brazil seeks billions in trade sanctions from US
- Brazil seeks billions in trade sanctions from US
- Australia mulls granting visa to Snoop Dogg
- China airlines' earnings hit by surging fuel costs
- China airlines' earnings hit by surging fuel costs
- Bank of China denies aiding terrorists
- Bank of China denies aiding terrorists
- Honda's July global output jumps on demand for Fit
- Honda's July global output jumps on demand for Fit
- Woodside posts 67 pct interim profit hike
- Woodside posts 67 pct interim profit hike
- American League Leaders
- National League Leaders
- Hillary Clinton backs Obama to the hilt
- Robbers steal clothes instead of cash in Malaysia
- Cubs beat Pirates with 7-run 8th, 7 Soto RBIs
- Tampa Bay division lead cut back
- A convention comeuppance for Bill Clinton
- Analysis: A perfect night for Clinton, Obama?
- Australia marks centenary of Bradman's birth
- Australia marks centenary of Bradman's birth
- FAA says communication breakdown delayed flights
- Malaysia's Anwar resurrects career despite scandal
- Robert Bass, director of Collegiate Chorale, dies
- Clinton says election isn't about her
- Critics want Malaysia PM to resign over Anwar win
- Australian school bans cartwheels in playground
- Democrats to be at Republican convention
- US hospital worker may have exposed babies to TB
- Police, protesters clash briefly in Thailand
- Radical tied to Obama compared US actions to 9/11
- Obama watches, cheers Clinton speech
- Japan's top automakers report July production jump
- Japan's top automakers report July production jump
- Japan's top automakers report July production jump
- Japan's top automakers report July production jump
- China Mobile says 1H net profit up 45 pct
- China Mobile says 1H net profit up 45 pct
- Rescue workers rush to flood-hit northern India
- Alaskans send Ted Stevens on to general election
- Bloggers embraced at Democratic convention
- Reports: Taiwan's Chen received US$11M bribe
- Iraq veterans make some noise at convention
- Heineken reports 35 percent rise in 1H net profit
- Cruz Azul, Tauro, Joe Public get first-leg wins
- Analysis: Democrats hit Bush to nick McCain
- ICE: Nearly 600 detained in Mississippi plant raid
- People of faith challenge Democrats
- Fear grips immigrants after Miss. plant raid
- Police, protesters clash briefly in Thailand
- Fear grips immigrants after Miss. plant raid
- Oil rises above US$117 on concerns about Gustav
- Oil rises above US$117 on concerns about Gustav
- Rebel air raid wounds 10 sailors in Sri Lanka
- Japan stocks dip as property firms keep sliding
- Japan stocks dip as property firms keep sliding
- Fear grips immigrants after Miss. plant raid
- Arctic sea ice drops to 2nd lowest level on record
- Euro higher against dollar
- China Mobile says 1H net profit up 45 pct
- China Mobile says 1H net profit up 45 pct
- China airlines' earnings hit by surging fuel costs
- China airlines' earnings hit by surging fuel costs
- Alleged North Korean spy arrested in South Korea
- Hillary Clinton backs Obama to the hilt
- Japan's top automakers report July production jump
- Japan's top automakers report July production jump
- UK homebuilder Taylor Wimpey posts huge 1H loss
- India bats first in 4th one-dayer
- India bats first in 4th one-dayer
- Novartis drug receives funding approval
- GfK won't make offer for TNS
- Dell unveils new PCs targeting emerging markets
- Dell unveils new PCs targeting emerging markets
- Thai police get warrants to arrest protest leaders
- Banks act on Saudi's foreign investment shift
- Critics want Malaysia PM to resign over Anwar win
- Bankers to discuss Alitalia with Air France-KLM
- Mushtaq Ahmed retires because of knee injury
- South Korea's Buddhists march against president
- Taubman Centers unveils luxury mall in Macau
- Taubman Centers unveils luxury mall in Macau
- US dollar down, gold up in Europe morning trading
- Rescue workers rush to flood-hit northern India
- Vaas takes 400 one-day wickets
- PetroChina says 1H net profit fell 35 pct
- PetroChina says 1H net profit fell 35 pct
- Vaas takes 400 one-day wickets
- Fear grips immigrants after Miss. plant raid
- Sweden picks squad for World Cup qualifiers
- China shares fall on oil price rebound
- China shares fall on oil price rebound
- Critics want Malaysia PM to resign over Anwar win
- Incomes fall in Michigan, number in poverty rises
- South Korea's Buddhists march against president
- Poland goalkeeper Boruc suspended for 2 matches
- Oil rises above US$117 on concerns about Gustav
- Iraq's oil exports increase in July
- Raspy Neil Diamond disappoints Ohio concertgoers
- China's CNOOC says 1H net profit up 89 pct
- GfK drops its takeover bid for Taylor Nelson
- China's CNOOC says 1H net profit up 89 pct
- Grella joins Blackburn from Torino
- Antofagasta profits up on rising copper prices
- HK stocks rise after strong China Mobile results
- HK stocks rise after strong China Mobile results
- Asia markets mixed as Japan falls and HK gains
- Asia markets mixed as Japan falls and HK gains
- Police kill Indian gang leader, and a legend grows
- FTSE-100 index down 9.4 points at 5,461.3
- PetroChina 1H profit down 35 pct, CNOOC up 89 pct
- PetroChina 1H profit down 35 pct, CNOOC up 89 pct
- Police, protesters clash briefly in Thailand
- Raspy Neil Diamond disappoints concertgoers
- Australia marks centenary of Bradman's birth
- Australia marks centenary of Bradman's birth
- Antofagasta profits up on rising copper prices
- Alcatel-Lucent stock jumps on CEO talk
- Pro-NKorea paper says nuclear tension could spike
- Pro-NKorea paper says nuclear tension could spike
- Raspy Neil Diamond disappoints Ohio concertgoers
- WHO: stopping smoking No.1 weapon against cancer
- Report: Pavlyuchenko about to join Tottenham
- Milner hands Newcastle transfer request
- Stock futures lower ahead of durable goods data
- Scotland recalls Maloney, O'Connor for qualifiers
- US durable goods post strong increases
- Banks act on Saudi's foreign investment shift
- UK homebuilder Taylor Wimpey posts huge 1H loss
- Bombings will not delay Australia tour of India
- Bombings will not delay Australia tour of India
- Sri Lanka vs. India fourth ODI scoreboard
- Banks act on Saudi's foreign investment shift
- Bill Clinton to test skills with speech for Obama
- Stock futures up after durable goods orders rise
- Japan's Ricoh to buy IKON Office for $1.62 billion
- Georgia asks to move World Cup match to Germany
- US says communication breakdown delayed flights
- Vidic denies criticizing life in England
- Alcatel-Lucent stock jumps on CEO talk
- Celebs rallying for Stand Up to Cancer US telethon
- Oil rises above US$118 on concerns about Gustav
- Former hurdler Lichtenegger gets lifetime ban
- Report: Pavlyuchenko about to join Tottenham
- Royal Bank of Scotland names 3 new board directors
- Arrest warrants issued for Thai protest leaders
- US stocks little changed in early trading
- India scores 258 vs. Sri Lanka in fourth one-dayer
- India scores 258 vs. Sri Lanka in fourth one-dayer
- Japan's Ricoh to buy IKON Office for $1.62B
- US stocks fluctuate as oil prices rise
- Israeli radio bans ad criticizing Gaza policy
- Banks act on Saudi's foreign investment shift
- Sunderland signs Ferdinand from West Ham
- Oil rises near $119 as Gustav spins toward Gulf
- Poland's central bank keeps interest rates steady
- US says communication breakdown delayed flights
- US stocks fluctuate as oil prices rise
- Romanian gov't sets date for general election
- Alba Berlin signs former Grizzlies guard Jacobsen
- Portsmouth's Kranjcar out for two months
- Diageo expected to hit full-year profit target
- US thrifts' lost $5.4B in 2Q, second largest ever
- Bill Clinton to test skills with speech for Obama
- Report: Pavlyuchenko about to join Tottenham
- E.ON to cut up to 1,800 jobs
- Coach names squad for Kazakhstan, England
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe says he will form new government
- Areva to improve monitoring at Tricastin plant
- Dollar slips as oil's rise overrides goods orders
- Oil rises above $118 as Gustav spins toward Gulf
- Report: Pavlyuchenko about to join Tottenham
- Chrysler weighs strategic options for Dodge Viper
- Chelsea close to signing Brazil forward Robinho
- McCartney gig revives Israeli Beatles myth
- US thrifts' lost $5.4B in 2Q, second largest ever
- Oil rises after US crude stocks fall unexpectedly
- Copa Sudamerica
- Bayern midfielder Altintop out with foot injury
- Bill Clinton to test skills with speech for Obama
- Japan stimulus package unlikely to boost growth
- Japan stimulus package unlikely to boost growth
- Montgomerie, Clarke chase Ryder Cup spots
- McCartney gig revives Israeli Beatles myth
- US stocks turn higher after durable goods report
- DSM to close citric acid factory in China
- Massive strike over pay shuts Guyana sugar estates
- Cabinet chief vows Argentina will service debt
- Oil rises above $118 as Gustav spins toward Gulf
- Czech CEZ invests in wind farm in Romania
- Usain Bolt just wants to get back to his day job
- Inter seeks 4th straight Serie A title
- Inter chases European glory under Mourinho
- Juventus starts quest for 28th Serie A title
- Roma's chances hinge on Totti, again
- Milan looks to reclaim former glory
- Arctic sea ice melts to second worst on record
- German court rejects Daimler fine
- Science park in Changhua to provide 25,000 new jobs
- Northern Taiwan Carnivals to promote local specialties
- Shin Yeh presents festival delicacy
- Citi introduces Commercial Visa Cards here
- Hotel Kuva Chateau launches 'German Food Festival' events
- Euro rises in Asia after six-month low against dollar
- Oil approaches US$117 due to storm concerns
- Wall Street ends mixed on murky outlook
- Taiwan shares close up 1.67 percent
- Over 1 million UK bankers' details sold on eBay
- Taiwan consumers losing confidence: RCTED
- Children suffer most as U.S. poverty rises, says Census Bureau
- In Brief
- NICE endorses eye drug Lucentis
- Japan's Mitsubishi plans to spend US$458m to expand solar power
- Top Japanese automakers report production jump
- China Mobile Q2 profits increase 51%
- Venezuela poised to nationalize fuel distribution to help economy
- Exxon agrees to settle 75% of Valdez oil spill damages
- Mattel awarded millions, not billions, in Bratz case
- DreamWorks deal heralds Bollywood changes
- Almost half of Australia untouched by humans, finds study
- Swimming with giant humpback whales
- Sidelines
- Peng Wei-chua takes silver for Taiwan at wushu event
- Europeans all set for Ryder decider at Jonnie Walker
- Phillies rally to beat Mets
- Juve coasts into Champions League
- Owen helps Newcastle to win over Coventry
- England thumps South Africa to go 2 up in series
- Ivanovic wins ugly, Federer cruises
- 'Beautiful mistake' makes Shenzhen factory worker a global celebrity
- Australian school bans cartwheels
- Peru Archaeologists find mummies in Wari tomb
- Cut greenhouse gases to save our coral reefs, say scientists
- In Brief
- Big band legend Ralph Young dies in Palm Springs
- Australia mulls granting new visa to Snoop Dogg
- Ex-bodyguard apologizes to Salman Rushdie
- After election violence, Kenya stands at a crossroads
- Fifth arrest over alleged plot to kill British PM
- Zimbabwe to form new government, says Mugabe
- Malaysia's Islamists endorse Anwar in his bid for power
- Seoul accuses defector of spying for North
- Kidnapped Japanese worker found dead in Afghanistan
- In Brief
- Pakistani rivals step up presidential campaign
- Second U.S. aid ship arrives in Georgia, angering Russia
- Clinton calls for unity behind Obama
- World of cows, beetles and fireflies waits in Chiayi County
- 8 young local artists to shine at 'Art Taipei 2008'
- Ma was the wrong 'economic choice'
- In Brief
- Child sexual abuse prevalent and rising, says rights group
- Taipower nuclear waste dump conditionally passed by EPA
- First 'Shopping in Taipei' festival launched
- Captain of trawler still missing
- Siew urges economic upgrades
- Kinmen visa changes need negotiation, says SEF's Kao
- DPP calls on KMT government for 'sunshine' in next session
- China expresses concern over Russia's decisions on Georgia
- Russia must not start new Cold War: Britain
- CEPD indicators point towards an economic slowdown in Taiwan
- Hsu denies allegations he bribed Wu Shu-jen
- Delegates begin casting ballots for president
- Obama, McCain on the issues
- Biden's Scranton childhood left lasting impression
- Michelle Obama rallies Hispanic caucus
- US stocks end higher after durable goods report
- Obama arrives in Denver to claim Dem nomination
- Bill Clinton to test skills with speech for Obama
- Republican platform designed to help McCain
- Hillary Rodham Clinton's name placed in nomination
- West warns Russia amid Georgia tension
- Obama, Clinton nominated by Dems for president
- Dems choose Obama; Clinton joins in acclamation
- Democrats choose Obama as historic nominee
- Obama's speech to stress change
- Taiwan shares open marginally higher
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Former chief of Investigation Bureau indicted
- Premier welcomes LCD maker's huge investment in central Taiwan
- MOFA sees goodwill from China despite opposition to U.N. bid
- President hopes to visit St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Taiwan's economic growth suffers worst slowdown since 2003
- Today in history
- Foreign exchange rates
- Obama makes unscripted convention appearance
- Biden says US needs more than a good soldier
- Barack Obama makes history as Democratic nominee
- Prices lower on Taipei futures market
- Former chief of Investigation Bureau indicted (update-1)
- Taiwan has no information on U.S. Harpoon missile sales: MND
- New media, new opinions in National People’s Congress
- Ching Chi-jen: Woon to provide assistance
- Taiwan bloggers gather prior to 830 demonstration
- GOP platform backs off Arctic oil to help McCain
- Villarreal's Cazorla turns down Madrid
- Significant find of mineral used in optic cables
- Schering-Plough wins EU OK for animal vaccine sale
- AEK confirms Rivaldo departure
- ConocoPhillips sells remainder of US gas stations
- Thai court orders protesters out of gov't compound
- Thai court orders protesters out of gov't compound
- NY AG confirms probe into Goldman, Fidelity
- Arsenal confirms Milan deal for Senderos
- Bankruptcy filings near 1 million in past year
- 'War room' revs up with high-profile Republicans
- Canada requires ship registration in Arctic
- Massive strike over pay shuts Guyana sugar estates
- US flights back to normal after software glitch
- India wins one-day series against Sri Lanka
- Dollar fluctuates as oil rises
- US stocks extend gains after durable goods report
- U.S. Open Results
- Kookmin Bank buys 23 percent stake in CenterCredit
- Sri Lanka vs. India Scoreboard
- Chrysler weighs strategic options for Dodge Viper
- Dixon closing in on 2nd IRL championship
- Valencia striker Villa agrees to new contract
- Villarreal's Cazorla turns down Madrid
- Oil moving higher as Gustav spins toward Gulf
- Critics want Malaysia PM to resign over Anwar win
- Bill Clinton to test skills with speech for Obama
- Muslim Rep. Ellison stresses foreign outreach
- Spanish League Glance
- Spain players still buoyant going into new season
- Delegates begin casting ballots for president
- Madrid bids for 3rd straight title
- Barcelona looks to coach Guardiola for good start
- Cells change identity in promising breakthrough
- India wins one-day series against Sri Lanka
- Coen brothers' dark comedy premieres at Venice
- Thai court orders protesters out of gov't compound
- Thai court orders protesters out of gov't compound
- Coen brothers' dark comedy premieres at Venice
- Fans rampage before Champions League qualifier
- Kuznetsova eases into 3rd round of US Open
- Milner hands Newcastle transfer request
- Arctic sea ice drops to 2nd lowest level on record
- Critics want Malaysia PM to resign over Anwar win
- Fla. prosecutor: handyman tried to kill songwriter
- India wins first-ever one-day series in Sri Lanka
- US thrifts 2Q loss of $5.4B is second largest ever
- Tilda Swinton digs in for charity
- Fannie, Freddie shares rise for 3rd straight day
- Dixon closing in on 2nd IRL championship
- U.S. Open Results
- US company owner gets 25 years in fraud case
- Fighting flares along Pakistan border belt
- US flights back to normal after software glitch
- French wine export volumes fall, values rise in 1H
- Top Mexico court shows support for abortion law
- Oil moving higher as Gustav spins toward Gulf
- Schwarzenegger may skip Republican convention
- Backup tests confirm equestrian doping cases
- Italy gov't to tackle Alitalia crisis
- Cheney: US will work with allies to help Georgia
- Gallery shows off Obama-inspired street art
- Bill Clinton to test skills with speech for Obama
- Bill Clinton to test skills with speech for Obama
- Cabinet chief vows Argentina will service debt
- US dollar mixed in Europe trading
- Silver-medal coach hired by US women's club team
- US proposes international accounting plan
- Fla. prosecutor: Handyman tried to kill songwriter
- EADS CEO: US encouraging competition
- ConocoPhillips sells remainder of gas stations
- US study outcome will not sway company on eye drug
- U.S. Open Results
- Oil ends higher as Gustav spins toward Gulf
- In New York, HIV infections 3 times national rate
- World Golf Glance
- Clinton delegates moving to Obama
- Poulter chooses riches of one cup over another
- Analyst: 31 banks have mostly uninsured deposits
- Study: NFL has slightly more Latino, Asian players
- Liberian ex-warlord dodges questions
- Soros behind effort to decriminalize pot
- Fannie, Freddie shares rise for 3rd straight day
- Cubs sweep Pirates behind Marquis
- Bolivia asks Argentina to guarantee gas payment
- Chavez rules out agreement with Ternium
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- Venice opens with Hollywood flash
- Cabinet chief vows Argentina will service debt
- Dollar mixed as oil rises, durable goods orders up
- U.S. Open Results
- Durable goods post strong gains in June, July
- Arctic sea ice drops to 2nd lowest level on record
- Oil ends higher as Gustav spins toward Gulf
- Wednesday's Champions League Results
- Republican veteran to nominate Obama
- NBA to play 2 games in China in October
- Gold up
- Brazil delays plan to oversee new oil reserves
- US proposes international accounting plan
- Bill Clinton to test skills with speech for Obama
- UK sports minister backs Liverpool fans' takeover
- NY AG confirms probe into Goldman, Fidelity
- Clinton meets delegates ahead of roll call
- Merriman to play despite 2 torn knee ligaments
- Ponting: Twenty20 cricket will be Olympic sport
- Supplement maker owner gets 25 years in fraud case
- US stocks end higher after durable goods report
- Nervous New Orleans watches another storm brewing
- Chavez says Cemex agrees to handover cement plants
- Some key terms in the U.S. elections
- Vioxx settlement judge caps legal fees at 32 pct
- 3 top Fannie Mae executives to leave company
- No. 2 Jankovic guts out tough 2nd round win
- Atletico reaches Champions League group stage
- Bill Clinton to test skills with speech for Obama
- US agency OKs test for heart transplant rejection
- Rage Against the Machine draws hundreds in Denver
- Marseille advances to Champions League group stage
- Is Denver big enough for Sean Penn and Obama Girl?
- G-7 countries condemn Russia over Georgia
- Caucaunibuca called "a disgrace" after club snub
- Microsoft's newest browser may block ads
- Fiorentina draws 0-0 at Slavia to reach CL group
- Top Mexico court shows support for abortion law
- Cabinet chief vows Argentina will service debt
- U.S. Open Results
- Brazil delays plan to oversee new oil reserves
- Atletico reaches Champions League group stage
- Most commodities rise as energy markets eye Gustav
- Fiorentina draws 0-0 at Slavia to reach CL group
- Bill Clinton to test skills with speech for Obama
- Marseille advances to Champions League group stage
- Bill Clinton to test skills with speech for Obama
- Wednesday's Champions League Results
- Gustav kills 22; New Orleans makes evacuation plan
- Avs sign Sakic to new contract
- UN group forecasts 4.7 pct. Latin America growth
- Premier League teams advance in League Cup
- Rage Against the Machine draws thousands in Denver
- Wednesday's Champions League Results
- Obama, Clinton nominated by Dems for president
- German's arrest reopens missing US couple mystery
- Gustav kills 22; New Orleans makes evacuation plan
- Purdue reprimands fusion scientist for misconduct
- In New York, HIV infections 3 times national rate
- U.S. Open Results
- Liberian ex-warlord dodges questions
- Liverpool leaves it late to advance past Liege
- Garth, Doherty make nice while filming new `90210'
- Jimmie Johnson eager to get Chase started
- Wednesday's English Results
- Fla. jury acquits man of songwriter shooting
- No. 2 Jelena Jankovic guts out tough 2nd-round win
- Fla. jury acquits man of songwriter shooting
- Gerrard out of England's World Cup qualifiers
- UK sports minister backs Liverpool fans' takeover
- Durable goods post strong gains in June, July
- English Premier League teams advance in League Cup
- USW to announce strike vote results
- Volatile system brings unpredictable US playoffs
- Democrats choose Obama as historic nominee
- Purdue reprimands fusion scientist for misconduct
- Clinton giving Obama forceful backing
- Liverpool just makes it into Champions League
- United to furlough 1,550 flight attendants
- Clinton giving Obama forceful backing
- Cubs sweep Pirates behind Marquis
- Venezuela moves to nationalize fuel distribution
- Democrats choose Obama as historic nominee
- Oracle names Jeff Epstein CFO
- Jailed Cuban punk rocker to stand trial Friday
- Minnesota rallies, holds on to beat Seattle 6-5
- Cubs sweep Pirates behind Marquis
- Thousands stage anti-war protest march
- Thursday, September 4
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe says he will form new government
- Analysis: Clinton loses but remains a force
- Waiting game for McCain vice president
- Escape by ferry to Governors Island off Manhattan
- Thai protesters ordered by court to clear streets
- Thai protesters ordered by court to clear streets
- Pittsburgh's market area tickles visitors' senses
- Rome: Glimpse of eternity in a mere 2 days
- Democrats choose Obama as historic nominee
- Anwar to be sworn in as Abdullah opposition rises
- US prosecutors seek to slash lobbyist prison term
- Brazil delays plan to oversee new oil reserves
- Clinton giving Obama forceful backing
- Venezuela moves to nationalize fuel distribution
- Gustav kills 23; New Orleans makes evacuation plan
- Democrats choose Obama as historic nominee
- TVA asks government to renew nuclear plant permits
- Louisiana eyes Gustav, activates Guard troops
- USW to announce strike vote results
- Top Mexico court shows support for abortion law
- Louisiana eyes Gustav, activates Guard troops
- Alaska governor OKs bill for TransCanada license
- Clinton forcefully endorses Obama
- Clinton forcefully endorses Obama
- Analysis: Clinton loses but remains a force
- Democrats choose Obama as historic nominee
- Baby boy born on airliner en route to Australia
- Kerry: I don't recognize my former friend McCain
- Democrats choose Obama as historic nominee
- Louisiana eyes Gustav, activates Guard troops
- Venezuela moves to nationalize fuel distribution
- Clinton forcefully endorses Obama
- USW authorizes strike against ArcelorMittal
- Iraq veterans endorse Obama
- Malaysia's Anwar sworn in as member of Parliament
- Biden says nation needs more than a good soldier
- Anwar sworn in as lawmaker after poll victory
- Republican platform backs off pet issues
- Clinton forcefully endorses Obama
- Biden nominated to be VP candidate
- Thousands of war protesters march in Denver
- Democrats choose Obama as historic nominee
- Clinton forcefully endorses Obama
- NZ income gap shrinks, says social report
- U.S. Open Results
- U.S. Open Seeds Fared
- Obama makes unscripted convention appearance
- US Open at a glance
- No. 2 Jelena Jankovic guts out tough 2nd-round win
- Democrats choose Obama as historic nominee
- Dozens of Malaysia car inspectors accused of graft
- Thai protesters ordered by court to clear streets
- Thai protesters ordered by court to clear streets
- Mets rally to beat Phillies, reclaim first place
- Anwar sworn in as lawmaker after poll victory
- Anwar sworn in as lawmaker after poll victory
- Last year's loss spurs Loeb in New Zealand
- Ponting: Twenty20 cricket will be Olympic sport
- India wins first-ever one-day series in Sri Lanka
- Gustav kills 23; New Orleans makes evacuation plan
- Colombia arrests politician in journalist's murder
- Chinese agencies embezzled US$660 million
- China, Iraq reach US$3 bln oil service deal
- Botafogo rolls to Sudamericana win
- Cells change identity in promising breakthrough
- Report: HK Disneyland expects best-ever attendance
- German's arrest reopens missing US couple mystery
- Oil rises in Asia on worries Gustav may strengthen
- Biden says nation needs more than a good soldier
- Survey: US workers' confidence in job market sags
- Garza throws 7 2-3 scoreless innings in Rays' win
- Australia's A-League to expand to 10 teams
- Metapan and Maraton draw 2-2 in Champions League
- Taiwanese seek reincarnation for aborted babies
- National League Leaders
- Protesters refuses order to leave gov't compound
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Mets rally to beat Phillies, reclaim first place
- Sony's Chubachi warns stagflation threatens Asia
- Japan economic stimulus package seen ineffective
- Toyota lowers 2009 global sales target
- SKorean CEO resigns over tourist death in NKorea
- Australia's AMP reports interim profit fall
- Thai protesters insist they in the right
- Chinese agencies embezzled US$660 million in 2007
- Chinese agencies embezzled US$660 million in 2007
- China Telecom says profit slip 8 percent
- Rays beat Jays to maintain AL East lead
- Ahold reports sharp fall in 2Q profits
- 2 Chinese policemen killed, 7 injured in Xinjiang
- Adelson marks anniversary of Venetian Macao
- Gustav nears Jamaica; New Orleans keeps watch
- Thai protesters defy order to leave PM office
- Oil rises in Asia on worries Gustav may strengthen
- Hilary Duff's dad to spend 10 days in Texas jail
- Philippine economic growth at slowest in 3 years
- Dozens of Malaysia car inspectors accused of graft
- ASEAN agrees to trade pact with Australia, NZ
- Euro up against the dollar
- Japan economic stimulus package seen ineffective
- UK foreign minister says Kiev trip not provocative
- German unemployment slips lower, gov't says
- Caterpillar looks for record sales on China demand
- Analysis: A racial milestone, but don't mention it
- NZ foreign minister's party facing fraud inquiry
- Japan military may run out of gas money this year
- Family, friends mark ex-President LBJ's centennial
- Anwar sworn in as lawmaker after poll victory
- Anwar sworn in as lawmaker after poll victory
- Bertelsmann's 6-month profit reaches euro284M
- Malaysian carmaker Proton keen on foreign tie-ups
- Malaysian carmaker Proton keen on foreign tie-ups
- Caterpillar looks for record sales on China demand
- Caterpillar looks for record sales on China demand
- No. 2 Jankovic guts out tough 2nd-round win
- DP World 1H ongoing profit more than doubles
- Japan stocks mixed as real estate keeps falling
- Japan stocks mixed as real estate keeps falling
- Ahold reports sharp fall in 2Q profits
- 2 Chinese policemen killed, 7 injured in Xinjiang
- Big speeches a new political tool for Obama
- Diageo FY profits up, but outlook weaker
- Toyota lowers 2009 global sales target
- Toyota lowers 2009 global sales target
- Violence spreads across Pakistan border belt
- Barack Obama makes history as Democratic nominee
- Toyota lowers 2009 global sales target
- Toyota lowers 2009 global sales target
- Real Madrid starts Spanish title defense at Depor
- Italy Cabinet meets over Alitalia
- Hamburg signs Jansen, Silva
- US dollar down gold up in European morning trading
- Gustav nears Jamaica; New Orleans keeps watch
- Russia seeks support from eastern neighbors
- German unemployment slips lower, gov't says
- Oil rises on worries Gustav may strengthen
- Spain: inflationary pressure eases
- China, Iraq reach deal to revive oil agreement
- China, Iraq reach deal to revive oil agreement
- Officials may evacuate New Orleans as Gustav nears
- Spanish Vuelta pledges crackdown on doping
- UK official: Russian actions threaten stability
- Hong Kong's key stock index drops 2.3 percent
- Hong Kong's key stock index drops 2.3 percent
- UK house prices suffer fall
- China markets mixed on tax exemption report
- China markets mixed on tax exemption report
- A raft made of junk crosses Pacific in 3 months
- Russia frees 12 Georgians, gets rejected by China
- Adelson marks anniversary of Venetian Macao
- Mintal, Vittek named in Slovakia qualifying squad
- Adelson marks anniversary of Venetian Macao
- Atletico signs Valencia midfielder Banega on loan
- Atletico signs Valencia midfielder Banega on loan
- Pakistan expects tri-series in South Africa
- Pakistan expects tri-series in South Africa
- Kid Rock's video for 'Roll On' to showcase Detroit
- Oil rises on worries Gustav may strengthen
- Asian markets mixed; China snaps losing streak
- Asian markets mixed; China snaps losing streak
- Kid Rock's video for 'Roll On' to showcase Detroit
- China, Iraq reach US$3 bln oil service deal
- China, Iraq reach US$3 bln oil service deal
- Natixis reports second-quarter loss
- DP World 1H profit jumps 80 percent amid expansion
- Anwar sworn in as lawmaker after poll victory
- Anwar sworn in as lawmaker after poll victory
- Italy Cabinet moves to save Alitalia
- London's FTSE-100 index up 12.0 points at 5,540.1
- Shanghai's latest landmark to open to public
- Former 'Real World' member running for Congress
- Belgian drug maker UCB to shed 2,000 jobs globally
- OTE telecom net profit up in 2Q
- US stock futures lower ahead of GDP, jobs data
- Shanghai's latest landmark to open to public
- Thai protesters settle down to stay at PM's office
- US union gets OK to strike against ArcelorMittal
- Wigan defender Scharner missing in Austria squad
- UK retail sales fall to a record low in August
- Air Berlin's 2Q net profit rises to euro8.3M
- Lyon travels to Saint-Etienne in French derby
- Winless Bayern plays Berlin in Bundesliga
- Irish airline Aer Lingus falls into red
- Bayern to sign AC Milan's Oddo on loan
- Winless Bayern plays Berlin in Bundesliga
- Problems continue for Reds as Liverpool face Barry
- Brown-Forman 1Q profit declines
- Gustav nears Jamaica; New Orleans keeps watch
- US economy rebounds, mostly spurred by exports
- ASEAN agrees to trade pact with Australia, NZ
- ASEAN agrees to trade pact with Australia, NZ
- ASEAN agrees to trade pact with Australia, NZ
- Inter starts Serie A defense against Sampdoria
- US economy rebounds in 2Q, mostly on exports
- US jobless claims fall for 3rd straight week
- Violence spreads across Pakistan border belt
- US economy rebounds in 2Q, mostly on exports
- Man whose Obama threats sparked probe due in court
- Stock futures rise after GDP data beats forecasts
- Officials may evacuate New Orleans as Gustav nears
- Obama breaks down historic racial barrier
- China voices concern over Georgia developments
- China voices concern over Georgia developments
- Italy Cabinet moves to save Alitalia
- Brown-Forman 1Q profit declines
- West Brom defender Robinson signs new 2-year deal
- Jobless claims fall for 3rd straight week
- Man whose Obama threats sparked probe due in court
- Georgia, FIFA find German city for World Cup match
- Anwar sworn in as lawmaker after poll victory
- Anwar sworn in as lawmaker after poll victory
- Oil rises on worries Gustav may strengthen
- Czechs to face Northern Ireland without Rosicky
- Boeing Co. to send Machinists final offer
- Obama breaks down historic racial barrier
- Gerolsteiner to fold after failing to find sponsor
- India inflation dips to 12.4 percent
- Gustav grows near Jamaica; New Orleans keeps watch
- Obama breaks down historic racial barrier
- US stocks open higher following GDP data
- Indian political party campaigns against English
- Wright-Phillips rejoins Man City from Chelsea
- DP World 1H profit jumps 80 percent amid expansion
- Gustav grows near Jamaica; New Orleans keeps watch
- US stocks higher following GDP data
- Former England striker Channon injured in crash
- Dougherty launches Ryder Cup bid, Havret leads
- Brown-Forman 1Q profit declines
- Tri-Nations: Tahu gets start against Springboks
- Thai protesters settle down to stay at PM's office
- US stocks extend their advance on jobs data
- Springboks make 5 changes to lineup
- Obama breaks down historic racial barrier
- English Football Fixtures
- Some key terms in the U.S. elections
- Kitano examines cruel art in Venice entry
- India inflation dips to 12.4 percent
- Italy Cabinet moves to save Alitalia
- Spielberg, Affleck, J.Lo at Democratic convention
- Kanye West performs on sidelines of Dem convention
- Shanghai's latest landmark to open to public
- Shanghai's latest landmark to open to public
- Lufthansa eyes Brussels Airlines deal
- Ireland's Brady back at work after health scare
- Plan aims to save Britain's red phone booths
- Hitzfeld leaves out Senderos from Swiss squad
- McCain says no vice presidential decision yet
- EU regulators warns phone companies overcharging
- US economy rebounds in 2Q, spurred by exports
- Ruiz hopes for third time lucky against Valuev
- McCain says no vice presidential decision yet
- EgyptAir orders 2 Boeing 777s
- Lufthansa eyes Brussels Airlines deal
- China striker Dong leaves Man United after 4 years
- Asian alliance snubs Russian plea for support
- Spielberg, Affleck, J.Lo at Democratic convention
- Kanye West performs on sidelines of Dem convention
- McCain says no vice presidential decision yet
- Tourists evacuate as Gustav grows near Jamaica
- Inter starts Serie A defense against Sampdoria
- Obama breaks down historic racial barrier
- Chinese audit: US$3.7M of disaster relief misused
- Chinese audit: US$3.7M of disaster relief misused
- Spielberg, Affleck, J.Lo at Democratic convention
- Dollar mixed as oil rolls beneath $118
- Adelson marks anniversary of Venetian Macao
- Adelson marks anniversary of Venetian Macao
- Nasri in France squad for qualifiers
- Man United takes on Zenit in European Super Cup
- France's La Poste plans to raise capital
- Taipei Artist Village and Grass Mountain Artist Village
- Taipei Fringe Festival
- Art Taipei 2008
- German Cultural Center Taipei
- What's On
- Michael Phelps needs a shirt
- Expect the unexpected where Don Cheadle is concerned
- Grilled trout cuts down on saturated fat
- Kathy's shrimp gazpacho
- For the record
- Singer's AIDS song a hit in Africa
- Sheryl Crow on music, protest and motherhood
- Now Showing
- 'Zohan' is rather conventional Sandler humor
- Hitman comedy 'In Bruges' surprisingly sharp
- How Stuff Works: How 3D movies work
- Drink more riesling and become a better person
- China, Iraq reach US$3 billion oil deal, claims Iraqi embassy
- BP may close deal with Russian co-owners 'in weeks,' say reports
- Foreign ownership of U.S. companies jumps, says report
- In Brief
- China curbs lending to real estate projects, says report
- Japan's Ricoh set to buy IKON for US$1.6 billion
- Fannie Mae shakes up top staff, keeps CEO
- Microsoft releases Internet Explorer 8 beta 2
- Oil prices rise slightly despite storm threat
- Euro extends its gains against U.S. dollar in Asian trade
- Strong manufacturing report offsets worries, buoys Wall Street
- Taiwan shares close down 0.67 percent
- Citizen monitoring key to save Taiwan
- Yankees' playoff hopes dashed as Red Sox win
- Jankovic and Kuznetsova have to battle hard
- Arsenal strolls to victory; Liverpool in lucky escape
- Angola's oil wealth is enjoyed by some, but many remain poor
- Kurdish journalists risk assault, attack and death in Iraq
- In Brief
- Tropical Storm Gustav shifts its track slightly
- Lebanese army helicopter comes under fire killing one
- Pakistani lawyers stage protests over the reinstatement of judges
- Audit shows China's government mismanaged US$6.7 billion
- Protesters refuse to leave PM's compound
- In Brief
- Prosecutors deny UMC office search was beyond their authority
- NBA stars leave Taiwan with fond memories of golf, karaoke
- Town shuts down, briefly, for air raid drill
- Taiwan reaps the benefits of the deep blue sea
- Cabinet drafts measures to spur flagging economy
- Taiwan's policy not decided by U.S., says MOFA
- Truce, U.N. policies won't change, says Presidential Office
- Russia missile test heightens standoff with West
- Clinton entrusts his presidential legacy to Obama, says he is 'ready' to lead
- Yeh Sheng-mao indicted over Chen scandal
- McBama agenda: Common ground between candidates
- Putin: 19 US poultry producers barred from Russia
- In a switch, McCain to Obama: "Well done"
- Russian chicken ban more bad news for US producers
- Obama: Eight years is enough
- Barack Obama's vision will collide with reality
- Oprah, Hathaway! Obama's goldmine or risk
- Gore accuses McCain of policies too close to Bush
- Obama sketches promise of America
- Obama uses speech for high-tech outreach
- Taiwan shares open higher
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Foreign exchange rates
- MOI unveils draft bill on combating human trafficking
- President reiterates `diplomatic truce' with China idea
- Cross-strait weekend charter flights record high occupancy
- VP calls for developing Taiwan into island of arts and culture
- McCain makes decision on running mate
- 'Tempo' of cross-strait exchanges could be improved: MAC head
- Price floor for rice exports to ensure domestic supplies: official
- Doctor offers tips on avoiding back-to-school syndrome
- Ex-first lady's sister-in-law subpoenaed in money laundering scandal
- Taipei mayor meets with former New York mayor
- Chen: join the 830 demonstration; Lin: Come on!
- Kaohsiung mayor urges president to keep promise on Chinese tourists
- UMC Chairman Insider Trading
- Mayor Hau invites Guliani to spoke for Summer Deaflympics
- Europeans greet Obama's nomination speech
- Oil fluctuates as Gustav bears down on Gulf
- Feds take over case of man in alleged Obama threat
- Report: Putin accuses U.S. in Georgia war
- EU appeals WTO banana ruling
- EU regulators warns phone companies overcharging
- Obama breaks down historic racial barrier
- Pakistani army: 23 militants killed in northwest
- Boeing to send Machinists final offer
- Russia's AirUnion to resume normal flights
- Deere & Co. to invest $180M in plant expansions
- Biden: Obama cannot win without Pennsylvania
- US economy rebounds in 2Q, spurred by exports
- Former England striker Channon injured in crash
- Rapper DMX pleads out Florida drug case
- Dalai Lama admitted to hospital in India for tests
- Officials may evacuate New Orleans as Gustav nears
- Dalai Lama admitted to hospital in India for tests
- US stocks jump on GDP, jobs data
- Champions League Draw List
- Spreading violence in Pakistan kills 33
- Obama breaks down historic racial barrier
- Bolivia leader forced to use foreign airfield
- Officials may evacuate New Orleans as Gustav nears
- Man United gets Celtic in Champions League draw
- Report: Putin accuses U.S. in Georgia war
- Biden: Obama cannot win without Pennsylvania
- Congo rebels, army clash near Congo gorilla park
- Correction: Hot Dogs-Cancer story
- Former England striker Channon injured in crash
- Obama breaks down historic racial barrier
- Thai rail workers force suspension of some service
- McCain says no vice presidential decision yet
- Bolton striker Davies signs contract extension
- Kanye West performs on sidelines of Dem convention
- Diageo FY profits up, but outlook weaker
- Oil fluctuates as Gustav bears down on US Gulf
- Rapper DMX pleads guilty in Florida drug case
- Obama breaks down historic racial barrier
- Man United gets Celtic in Champions League draw
- GM says no hybrid race with Toyota
- Gillette partners with EA Sports
- Vietnamese Catholics complain of police violence
- Obama, McCain on the issues
- Mexican Supreme Court upholds legal abortion
- Lawmaker says Russian gov't may buy stocks
- 2 Chinese policemen killed, 7 wounded in Xinjiang
- 2 Chinese policemen killed, 7 wounded in Xinjiang
- Harmison to keep playing international ODIs
- Valentino walks red carpet for his documentary
- Man accused of Obama threat to appear in fed court
- Man accused of Obama threat to appear in fed court
- Man accused of Obama threat to appear in fed court
- Champions League Fixtures
- Mexican Supreme Court upholds legal abortion
- Man United gets Celtic in Champions League draw
- Man accused of Obama threat to appear in fed court
- Obama breaks down historic racial barrier
- Hollywood production days in LA slip during talks
- US dollar mostly higher in Europe trading
- Kallis replaces injured Smith for ODI vs. England
- Stu Barnes retires, joins Stars' coaching staff
- Obama breaks down historic racial barrier
- Vietnamese Catholics complain of police violence
- Congo rebels, army clash near Congo gorilla park
- Oil fluctuates as Gustav bears down on US Gulf
- Venezuela predicts 27 percent inflation in 2008
- NFL clears Pacman to play for Cowboys
- Italy Cabinet moves to save Alitalia
- Cindy McCain's half sister: 'I'm voting for Obama'
- Gillette partners with EA Sports
- Three 2012 Olympic venues at risk in costs' review
- Ecuador midfielder Castillo joins Everton on loan
- Parmalat 1H profit jumps 125 percent
- US concerned about Suu Kyi
- Man United gets Celtic in Champions League draw
- Gold up
- Italy Cabinet moves to save Alitalia
- McCain stays quiet about vice presidential pick
- Mexican Supreme Court upholds legal abortion
- Valentino walks red carpet for his documentary
- Mexican Supreme Court upholds legal abortion
- Boeing delivers new offer to machinists
- Dollar rises as oil retreats, US economy grew
- Havret leads Johnnie Walker
- Disposable diaper saves toddler's life
- Oil fluctuates as Gustav bears down on US Gulf
- Thai protesters flex muscle at PM's office
- Thai protesters flex muscle at PM's office
- US stocks jump on GDP, jobs data
- Canada's 2 big banks' earnings surprise
- No hybrid race between Toyota, GM, exec says
- Disposable diaper saves toddler's life
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- Every little bit Phelps: Swimmer to present awards
- In a switch, McCain to Obama: 'Well done'
- US stocks jump on GDP, jobs data
- Banks borrow more from Fed; Wall Street takes pass
- Even critics give Apple a pass on iPhone 3G woes
- US stocks jump on GDP, jobs data
- McCain make decision on running mate
- Rapper DMX pleads guilty in Florida drug case
- Canada's 2 big banks' earnings surprise
- Obama breaks down historic racial barrier
- Thursday's UEFA Cup Results
- Man accused in Obama threat uses crutches in court
- Nishikori makes name for himself at US Open
- Obama breaks down historic racial barrier
- Brazilian president: Oil to transform Brazil
- Grains, oil prices sink as traders eye the weather
- GM execs say they hope to return to profit in 2010
- Giambi comes off bench, saves Yanks against Boston
- 4 added to US roster for upcoming WC qualifiers
- Canada auto parts maker to lay off 800 employees
- Wigginton homers twice in Astros' win over Reds
- Evacuations intensify as Gustav churns toward Gulf
- U.S. Open Results
- Ex-generals convicted of killing Argentine senator
- Ex-generals convicted of killing Argentine senator
- US author of faked Holocaust book fights for money
- Putin: US orchestrated conflict in Georgia
- Help-wanted ad for nanny: `My kids are a pain'
- Accountant pleads guilty to price fixing in CT, NY
- Putin accuses U.S. in Georgia war
- Obama speech launches historic campaign
- Colombia chooses European digital TV standard
- Obama uses speech for high-tech outreach
- Springboks make minimum changes, Wallabies make 5
- Mickelson trying to get his game right
- U.S. Open-Women's No. 1 Earliest Eliminations
- Obama speech launches historic campaign
- Yearwood philosophical after emergency landing
- U.S. Open Results
- Japan inflation rises sharply in July
- Obama, McCain on the issues
- Obama speech launches historic campaign
- Friday, September 5
- Glen Campbell album covers rock in his '60s sound
- Democrats seek to get out the faith vote
- Singapore eases censorship of arts, with limits
- Taiwan's Ma faces big challenges on China ties
- Thai protesters push police off premier's compound
- Array of stars gather for convention climax
- A fall US TV season with questions in the air
- Music video is reinvented on the Web
- Venezuela looks to boost banking activity
- Obama speech launches historic campaign
- Kevin Smith makes a porno with `Zack and Miri'
- Japan core inflation index rises 2.4 percent
- Music festivals cater to young, old, in-between
- Michael Moore's pals make documentary films
- 'Ratchet & Clank' leads wave of fresh PSN games
- Hunter Parrish of `Weeds' finds his Broadway voice
- Fall films: Bond, Bush, high school divas
- Q&A with Kardashian and Electra
- High-minded `Traitor' never quite hits mark
- Metallica, T.I., AC/DC top fall album releases
- Review: `Frozen River' a gripping slice of life
- Celebrity Birthdays
- That Was the Week That Was
- Weekly wrap-up of entertainment quotes
- Central Japan hit by heavy rains, floods kill one
- Gore accuses McCain of policies too close to Bush
- Obama speech launches historic campaign
- Ecuador sets price controls on basic foods
- Obama sketches promise of America
- Top-seeded Ivanovic loses in huge upset at US Open
- David Duchovny in rehab for sex addiction
- U.S. Open Results
- P&G confirms antitrust probes in UK
- New Zealand's West Indies, India dates released
- Japan inflation rises sharply in July
- Obama speech launches historic campaign
- Biden makes surprise speaking appearance
- David Duchovny in rehab for sex addiction
- No quit: Julie Coin posts stunning win at US Open
- Ex-generals convicted of killing Argentine senator
- Obama sketches promise of America
- Toyota lowers 2009 global sales target
- Brazilian president: Oil to transform Brazil
- Philippine economic growth slowest in 3 years
- Venezuela-China fund likely to double in size
- Obama speech launches historic campaign
- Democrat's vision will collide with reality
- Obama speech launches historic campaign
- Sun get 15 from Whitmore in win over Fever
- Giambi comes off bench, saves Yanks against Boston
- Obama speech launches historic campaign
- U.S. Open Results
- Obama sketches promise of America
- US Open at a glance
- Obama uses speech for high-tech outreach
- Democrat's vision will collide with reality
- Obama speech launches historic campaign
- U.S. Open Seeds Fared
- Obama speech launches historic campaign
- Top-seeded Ivanovic loses in huge upset at US Open
- Bolivia's Morales calls constitutional referendum
- Obama speech launches historic campaign
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Thursday's MLB Leaders
- Central Japan hit by heavy rains, floods kill one
- Dungy expects Manning to play in Colts opener
- Ramirez grand slam power Cubs
- Skinner's 3 TD passes lead Wake Forest
- McCain makes decision on running mate
- McCain makes decision on running mate
- McCain makes decision on running mate
- McCain stays quiet about vice presidential pick
- McCain makes decision on running mate
- McCain makes decision on running mate
- McCain says no vice presidential decision yet
- Report: Japan to unveil $16.5 billion package
- Analysis: Obama spares details, keeps up attacks
- Obama sketches promise of America
- Analysis: Oprah, Alba! Obama goldmine or downfall?
- Putin: US orchestrated conflict in Georgia
- Malaysia government plans budget to boost fortunes
- Report: Lehman to cut jobs
- LA airport service workers walk off the job
- American League Leaders
- Obama asks voters to tell Republicans enough
- Obama asks voters to tell Republicans enough
- Giambi comes off bench, saves Yanks against Boston
- Thai protesters brace for clash with police
- Oil jumps in Asia on fears Gustav will hit Gulf
- Judge: Qualcomm violates Broadcom ruling
- Sun get 15 from Whitmore in win over Fever
- Nissan says it's raising some Japan prices
- Obama asks voters to tell Republicans enough
- Gustav could be perfect storm for political spin
- Oprah on Obama: 'I cried my eyelashes off'
- Results from the WRC Rally of New Zealand
- Hirvonen leads Loeb at Rally NZ after day one
- Japan's inflation rises as leaders prepare package
- Carrefour first half net profit increases
- Stars over the moon about Obama's speech
- NZ foreign minister steps aside amid fraud inquiry
- Clarke: Australia won't take Bangladesh lightly
- India's economic growth slows to 7.9 pct
- UK lender Bradford & Bingley posts 1H loss
- India's 2Q economic growth slows to 7.9 percent
- Sydney orchestra mimed 2000 Olympics performance
- PPR 1H net profit up nearly 141 percent
- Carrefour first half net profit increases
- Harry Potter publisher posts rise in 1H profits
- Euro gains on dollar
- Asif drug case decision awaits new PCB chief
- EU opens probe into three airline tie-up
- Malaysia government plans budget to boost fortunes
- Nintendo raises fiscal year profit forecast
- Aussie swimmer says Phelps was lucky
- Oil rises in Asia on fears Gustav will hit Gulf
- Protests halt work at India's cheapest car factory
- UK lender Bradford & Bingley posts 1H loss
- Japan stocks post big gains; Nintendo surges
- Police find Philippine thieves via rice trail
- Michelin to launch Hong Kong-Macau guide
- Top-seed Ivanovic loses in huge upset at US Open
- Japan unveils $18 billion stimulus package
- Slavia Prague's Necid to CSKA Moscow
- Sri Lanka bats first in final one-dayer vs. India
- Sri Lanka bats first in final one-dayer vs. India
- EU opens probe into three airline tie-up
- Japan unveils $18 billion stimulus package
- Japan unveils $18 billion stimulus package
- Obama claims Democratic presidential nomination
- Air France, Lufthansa equal in talks with Alitalia
- McCain makes decision on running mate
- Malaysia leader uses budget speech to attack Anwar
- Malaysia leader uses budget speech to attack Anwar
- Yannick gets first call-up for Portugal
- Hong Kong stocks rebound on US gains
- Hong Kong stocks rebound on US gains
- Hermes' 1H profits rise 5.3 percent
- US dollar, gold fall in European morning trading
- McCain makes decision on running mate
- Euro area inflation falls
- Kallis puts England in to bat first
- NAFTA bashing off the Democrats' agenda
- Japan unveils $18 billion stimulus package
- Japan unveils $18 billion stimulus package
- Malaysia leader uses budget speech to attack Anwar
- Malaysia leader uses budget speech to attack Anwar
- Central Japan hit by heavy rains, floods kill one
- Everton signs Louis Saha from Manchester United
- Oil rises on fears Gust will hit Gulf
- Thai police pull back from protest site
- PartyGaming posts 1H profit, but poker sales slow
- Japan unveils $18 billion stimulus package
- Japan unveils $18 billion stimulus package
- Japan's inflation rises as leaders unveil package
- Japan's inflation rises as leaders unveil package
- Aussie orchestra mimed at Sydney games: report
- Aussie orchestra mimed at Sydney games: report
- India's 2Q economic growth slows to 7.9 percent
- India's 2Q economic growth slows to 7.9 percent
- Thai police pull back from protest site
- Asia stocks up as US economic data boosts outlook
- Asia stocks up as US economic data boosts outlook
- London's FTSE-100 index up 21.5 points at 5622.7
- Babel returns to Netherlands squad
- Wall Street heads for lower opening ahead of data
- India's 2Q economic growth slows to 7.9 percent
- India's 2Q economic growth slows to 7.9 percent
- China shares rise on bargain-hunting
- China shares rise on bargain-hunting
- Carrefour first-half net profit increases
- AC Milan draws FC Zurich in UEFA Cup
- Indian stocks rally on dip in inflation
- Indian stocks rally on dip in inflation
- Wallabies out to end 45-year-old Jo'burg pain
- EU opens probe into 3 airline tie-up
- McCain makes decision on running mate
- Microsoft to buy Web-comparison shopping sites
- China gymnast says she's not upset by age dispute
- China gymnast says she's not upset by age dispute
- Ballack, Frings, Pander return to Germany squad
- Berlin's Chermiti out for 3 months with injury
- Zimbabwe power sharing talks resume
- McCain to announce running mate
- German railway fares to rise 3.9 percent
- Aston Villa signs Milner from Newcastle
- Novartis takes US$235m charge after dropping drug
- Pawlenty indicates he's not McCain's VP choice
- Thai PM mulls state of emergency if unrest worsens
- AEK faces Panathinaikos in Greek league opener
- Pawlenty indicates he's not McCain's VP choice
- Suu Kyi party: UN trip yields no results
- Carrefour first-half net profit increases
- Report: Youngest Cannes actor taken to hospital
- Gustav could be perfect storm for political spin
- AC Milan draws FC Zurich in UEFA Cup
- July US incomes drop by largest amount in 3 years
- July US incomes drop by largest amount in 3 years
- PPR 1H net profit up nearly 141 percent
- Stock futures fall after personal spending data
- Sri Lanka vs. India fifth ODI scoreboard
- Thai police use tear gas to disperse protesters
- Zimbabwe power sharing talks resume
- July US incomes drop by largest amount in 3 years
- US stock futures fall after personal spending data
- Channon undergoes successful surgery after crash
- German city approves new mosque
- Obama asks voters to tell Republicans enough
- 1 killed, 1 injured in W.Va. chemical plant blast
- Sri Lanka reaches 227-6 in final 1-dayer
- Sri Lanka reaches 227-6 in final 1-dayer
- IOC sues Greek sprint coach over doping cases
- Vietnam denies use of stun gun to break protest
- UEFA Cup Draw
- Hurricane victims rebuild fortress-like homes
- Liverpool announces another stadium delay
- Speculation over McCain VP turns to Alaska leader
- Oil rises on fears Gustav will hit Gulf
- Obama asks voters to tell Republicans enough
- Montgomerie shoots 70 at Gleneagles
- US stocks open lower
- Del Bosque calls up Fabregas for Spain
- Hermes' 1H profits rise 5.3 percent
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Hermes' 1H profits rise 5.3 percent
- Wall Street down in early trading
- Wall Street down in early trading
- AC Milan draws FC Zurich in UEFA Cup
- Bolivia leader building ties with Iran, Libya
- England reaches 296-7 in 3rd ODI against SAfrica
- Automakers face conflicting safety rules worldwide
- England reaches 296-7 in 3rd ODI against SAfrica
- Charlize Theron appears in `The Burning Plain'
- Pakistan's presidential favorite under guard
- Thai police use tear gas to disperse protesters
- Dollar mixed as consumer spending slows, oil rises
- Obama asks voters to tell Republicans enough
- McCain said to choose Alaska gov as running mate.
- Chelsea seeks 5-point lead over Man United
- Canadian economy narrowly avoids recession
- Zimbabwe power sharing talks resume
- Body parts scheme ringleader pleads guilty
- Canadian economy narrowly avoids recession
- Spurs' Ginobili says he needs surgery on heel
- Obama asks voters to tell Republicans enough
- McCain said to choose Alaska gov as running mate.
- Aston Villa signs Milner from Newcastle
- Alaska governor moves to national stage
- Aston Villa signs Milner from Newcastle
- McCain picks Alaska gov as running mate.
- Oil up as Gustav threatens Gulf refineries
- Alaska governor moves to national stage
- US dollar up, gold down in European trading
- Oil up as Gustav threatens Gulf refineries
- McCain taps Alaska governor for VP
- General Motors recalling 944,000 vehicles
- Dell increases stake in SemGroup
- Body parts scheme ringleader pleads guilty
- McCain said to choose Alaska gov as running mate
- New construction head offers new pro-bicycle ideas for city traffic
- Defense budget for 2009 lower than this year: MND
- Ma urges China to dismantle missiles in interview with L'espresso
- Taiwan's budget for secret diplomatic missions cut by 6%
- NVIDIA CUDA technology boosts video decode speed
- IKEA shows 2009 new products
- Top semiconductor companies to showcase latest solutions at IIC-Taiwan
- 'S-city' makes Taiwan debut
- Taipei City Government launches international beef noodle festival
- Yen gains in Asia on decade-high inflation, soaring energy costs
- Oil rebounds on possible hurricane fear
- Surprise GDP spurt bolsters Wall Street
- Taiwan shares close 0.18% higher
- Taiwan shares rangebound next week, says dealer
- Nissan to hike some vehicle prices in response to skyrocketing steel
- China's former richest man jailed
- China Airlines posts record first half loss
- Allianz wants to sell Dresdner Bank to Commerzbank: reports
- Bradford & Bingley suffers first-half loss
- In Brief
- MySpace beats Yahoo in display ad views: report
- CEO 38% payrise draws scrutiny
- Tainted deli meats outbreak spreads more in Canada
- Simple fertilizer technique may feed Africa's hungry
- Zoom files for bankruptcy, grounds planes
- Canada asks Inuit, others for input on safeguarding polar bears
- Scientists close in on mass killer of life on Earth
- Raikkonen says his motivation as high as ever
- Local star released by Blue Jays
- Phelps living the good life back at home in America
- United drawn with Celtic again
- Alberto Contador out to excite home fans in Tour of Spain
- Yankees avoid sweep with win over Red Sox
- Nadal packs punch, Ivanovic crashes out
- In Brief
- 'My kids are a pain': exceptionally honest wanted ad attracts nanny
- Faulty magazine recipe poisons four in Sweden
- Voters say poodle for White House
- Stars over the moon about Obama's speech
- Chinese gaming 'unhealthy': report
- Canadian publisher calls back magazine with 'too thin models'
- 'Fake' storyteller fights lawsuit
- Japan's Takeshi Kitano brings 'cruel art' to Venice
- Miami undertaker ships deceased exiles back to Cuba
- Taiwan's Ma faces big challenges on China ties
- South Africa says Zimbabwe power-sharing talks to resume
- Karadzic refuses to enter plea at tribunal
- Anti-government Web site ban draws outcry across Malaysia
- Indian government officials say clashes are under control
- In Brief
- Gustav kills nearly seventy in Caribbean, aims at U.S.
- Olmert, Abbas to meet on Sunday
- Iran says 4,000 centrifuges are working, claims report
- Thai protesters scuffle with police
- MAC chair chastises media
- Activists urge setting up of National Park organization
- Taiwan's glass industry reflects a shining success story
- Siew to represent Taiwan at Swaziland celebrations
- Tens of thousands expected to 'outcry' against president
- Russia hits back at 'biased' condemnation over Georgia
- Obama preaches change before crowd of 84,000
- Taipei District Court finds Hsu not guilty
- McCain's veep choice is historic and hardly known
- Michael Jackson at 50: `The best is yet to come'
- Yeh Sheng-mao's withholding of information on money laundering by Chen Shui-bian's family could be ground for impeachment
- Taiwan Society launch 830 March Against Kuomintang Government
- Japan comfortable with thawing Taiwan-China ties: KMT vice chair
- Taiwan's budget for secret diplomatic missions cut by 6%
- Chairman of Far Eastern Group acquitted in Pacific Sogo trial
- Education, R&D spending will take lion's share of 2009 budget
- Ma urges China to dismantle missiles in interview with L'espresso
- 830 Rally Corruption Fact remains unchanged : Wu
- EPA advises against barbecuing during Mid-Autumn Festival
- Cross-strait situation different from that in Georgia: president
- VP to visit Swaziland as special envoy
- Yilan picked to host 2009 Taiwan Lantern Festival
- Meals for seniors potentially big industry: EPD
- World Vision, If Kids Theater teach children self-protection
- Ma helps promote mooncakes made by social welfare organizations
- Local government heads brainstorm on tourism promotion
- 'People's Outcry' march held in downtown Taipei
- Vietnam Culture Festival to be held in Taipei
- DPP: Taiwan people yell out by 830 demonstration
- Taichung Harbor proposed as free trade area
- Tsai: after 830 demonstration, DPP cross the next stage soon
- After 830, President Palace: communication will be promoted
- Jackson celebrates 50th with cake and cartoons
- Court: US can block mad cow testing
- Canadian economy grows 0.3 pct in 2nd-qtr
- Allianz in 'advanced' talks on Dresdner Bank
- McCain taps Alaska governor for VP
- Analysis: Palin's age, inexperience rival Obama's
- Boeing machinists to issue recommendation
- Anne Frank museum restores fading photo collage
- Judge strikes down Florida law banning Cuba travel
- McCain taps Alaska governor for VP
- McCain taps Alaska governor for VP
- Smaller Ruiz doesn't fear Valuev
- Turkmens set to boost agreed gas supplies to China
- Turkmens set to boost agreed gas supplies to China
- Areva net profit soars in first half
- General Motors recalling 944,000 vehicles
- London's FTSE-100 index up 35.45 points at 5,636.6
- Pakistan's presidential favorite under guard
- GM makes retirement offers to salaried workers
- McCain taps Alaska governor for VP
- McCain taps Alaska governor for VP
- Oil industry may get first post-Katrina test
- Bio information on Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin
- India wins one-day series 3-2 against Sri Lanka
- Alitalia files for bankruptcy protection
- Sri Lanka vs. India Scoreboard
- McCain taps Alaska governor for VP
- Alitalia files for bankruptcy protection
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Bulgaria's Berbatov and Petrov to lead team
- Pro-union Starbucks worker gets job back
- McCain taps Alaska governor for VP
- Opposition leader says Canada's PM intent on vote
- Scholastic sells segment to Norwegian company
- India wins one-day series against Sri Lanka 3-2
- India wins one-day series against Sri Lanka 3-2
- McCain taps Alaska governor for VP
- Czech cyclist Sosenka tests positive for doping
- Pakistan's presidential favorite under guard
- Alitalia files for bankruptcy protection
- England reaches 296-7 in 3rd ODI against SAfrica
- Obama, McCain vie for suburbanites, white women
- U.S. Open Results
- Oil up as Gustav threatens Gulf refineries
- Usain Bolt to run relay and 100 in Zurich
- Court: US can block mad cow testing
- Analysis: Palin's age, inexperience rival Obama's
- Gustav threatens Caymans after swamping Jamaica
- Boeing machinists to respond to proposed contract
- Iranian film explores transsexual world
- India wins one-day series against Sri Lanka 3-2
- India wins one-day series against Sri Lanka 3-2
- McCain's veep choice is historic and hardly known
- Opposition leader says Canada's PM intent on vote
- Wright-Phillips says move will boost England hopes
- McCain's veep choice is historic and hardly known
- McCain taps Alaska governor for VP
- Analysis: Palin's age, inexperience rival Obama's
- McCain taps Alaska governor for VP
- Ninis called up for Greek qualifiers
- McCain's veep choice is historic and hardly known
- U.S. Open Results
- Obama's speech seen by 38 million viewers
- Fears of isolation as investors flee Russia
- Delphi revising plan to emerge from bankruptcy
- Havret leads, Montgomerie shoots 70 at Gleneagles
- Obama, McCain vie for suburbanites, white women
- England reaches 296-7 in 3rd ODI against SAfrica
- Coroner: Cyanide suicide victim was schizophrenic
- Alitalia files for bankruptcy protection
- Zimbabwe aid ban lifted
- Oil lower as Gustav threatens Gulf refineries
- McCain taps Alaska governor for VP
- Palin views on oil, polar bears may be liabilities
- Alitalia files for bankruptcy protection
- US body parts scheme ringleader pleads guilty
- Gold down
- Man charged, accused of threatening Obama
- Jennifer Aniston will make a return visit to NBC
- Gold falls as dollar gains ground on euro
- More oil production taken of line ahead of Gustav
- Palin views on oil, polar bears may be liabilities
- Hollywood stuntwoman Hazel Warp dies at 93
- Zurich Weltklasse Results
- Oil lower as Gustav threatens Gulf refineries
- Gustav headed for current that fuels big storms
- Dollar mostly up as oil drops; new low for pound
- Cologne's defender collapses during game
- Machinist union rejects Boeing contract
- US stocks end lower on personal income data
- Bol wants to build school in native Sudan
- McCain taps Alaska governor for VP
- Oil lower as Gustav threatens Gulf refineries
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- Jennifer Aniston will make a return visit to NBC
- Golfer vs hawk: No contest plea in bird death
- Union leadership rejects Boeing contract offer
- Bundesliga Football Results
- Areva net profit soars in first half
- U.S. Open Results
- Too late for charges in NY oil bribery case
- More oil production taken of line ahead of Gustav
- Zenit beats Manchester United 2-1 to win Super Cup
- John Edwards to emerge from seclusion for speech
- Jennifer Aniston will make a return visit to NBC
- Cologne's defender collapses during game
- Zenit beats Manchester United 2-1 to win Super Cup
- Body parts scheme ringleader pleads guilty
- German Football Summaries
- McCain VP decision boosts book on Alaska governor
- Hurricane victims rebuild fortress-like homes
- Bolt eases to 100 win as Jelimo runs historic 800
- Georgia to sever diplomatic ties with Russia
- Timeline of Palin's life and career
- McCain taps Alaska governor for VP
- Playing hurt in NFL can have lifelasting effects
- Integrity Bank is 10th US bank to fail in '08
- Phelps continues whirlwind of appearances
- UK Treasury chief: economic woes worst in 60 years
- Cologne's defender collapses during game
- Official: Election likely to be called next week
- John Edwards to emerge from seclusion for speech
- NFL suspends McKinnie for 4 games
- Patrick aiming for Detroit GP repeat
- U.S. Open Results
- Briscoe set for busy weekend
- Coroner: Cyanide suicide victim was schizophrenic
- Russia names banned poultry plants
- Acquittal of ex-Marine sparks debate over law
- Favorite Son: Knicks trade for Ewing Jr.
- Machinists union leaders call for Boeing strike
- Thai protest alliance not so happy with democracy
- Soriano homer gives Cubs 7th straight win
- Obama's speech seen by 38 million-plus viewers
- Cologne's defender collapses during game
- Georgia bank fails, the 10th so far this year
- Secrecy, surprise were goals of McCain's VP search
- U.S. Open Results
- John Edwards to emerge from seclusion for speech
- Weir shoots a career-low 61 for the lead at Boston
- Kuznetsova loses at US Open, Jankovic works OT
- Diddy halts private jet flights over fuel prices
- Federer rolls into 3rd round at US Open
- Symonds to miss Bangladesh series
- Symonds to miss Bangladesh series
- NFL suspends Vikings' McKinnie for 4 games
- Saturday, September 6
- McCain's veep choice is historic and hardly known
- Palin candidacy raises eyebrows in Alaska
- Machinists union leaders call for Boeing strike
- McCain taps Alaska governor for VP
- Musharraf eyes comfy retirement home
- Indian farmers threaten cheap car factory
- Pakistan's presidential favorite under guard
- Georgia to sever diplomatic ties with Russia
- Central Japan hit by heavy rains, floods kill 1
- McCain VP decision boosts book on Alaska governor
- Thai protest alliance not so happy with democracy
- Thai protest alliance not so happy with democracy
- Weir shoots a career-low 61 for the lead at Boston
- 2004 champion Kuznetsova upset in Open's 3rd round
- NASCAR-Pepsi 500 Lineup
- Johnson ready to build some Chase momentum
- Report: NASA studies extending shuttle to 2015
- Report: NASA studies extending shuttle to 2015
- Perkins, Fowles lead Sky to win over Mystics
- Irwin shares lead at foggy Pebble Beach
- Machinists union leaders call for Boeing strike
- U.S. Open Results
- Kuznetsova loses at US Open, Jankovic works OT
- U.S. Open Results
- 2004 champion Kuznetsova upset in Open's 3rd round
- Mexico City approves name changes for transsexuals
- U.S. Open Results
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Beltran grand slam helps Mets beat Marlins 5-4
- Real returns to .500 with win
- Zobrist hits grand slam in Rays' win
- 3 straight double-faults doom Davenport at US Open
- Australia-Bangladesh scoreboard
- Australia-Bangladesh scoreboard
- Hussey, Marsh top score for Australia
- Hussey, Marsh top score for Australia
- Pakistan's presidential favorite under guard
- Central Japan hit by heavy rains, floods kill 1
- Ternium asks Venezuela to resume talks on Sidor
- Turkmens set to boost agreed gas supplies to China
- Results from the WRC Rally of New Zealand
- Results from the WRC Rally of New Zealand
- Pakistan kills 30 Taliban in fresh fighting
- Thai prime minister faces growing pressure
- Thai prime minister faces growing pressure
- Central Japan hit by heavy rains, floods kill 1
- McCain taps Alaska governor for VP
- Boat sinks in flooded northern India, killing 20
- Latvala takes lead at Rally of New Zealand
- Latvala takes lead at Rally of New Zealand
- U.S. Open Results
- Thai prime minister faces growing pressure
- U.S. Open Seeds Fared
- McCain taps Alaska governor for VP
- Boat sinks in flooded northern India, killing 20
- Australia-Bangladesh scoreboard
- Turkmens set to boost agreed gas supplies to China
- Turkmens set to boost agreed gas supplies to China
- China revokes sentence for elderly protesters
- Hussey, Marsh top score for Australia
- Hussey, Marsh top score for Australia
- Kuznetsova loses at US Open; Federer, Jankovic win
- Latvala takes lead at Rally of New Zealand
- Latvala takes lead at Rally of New Zealand
- Thai prime minister faces growing pressure
- Thai prime minister faces growing pressure
- American League Leaders
- Matsuzaka equals Japan MLB win record
- McCain's VP choice reassures evangelicals
- US Open at a glance
- Pakistan jets kill 30 Taliban in new fighting
- Cholera outbreak kills four in Iraq
- Cubs get home call to beat Phillies
- Georgia invasion raises Ukraine issues for EU
- Thai prime minister vows not to resign
- Thai prime minister vows not to resign
- SKorean Buddhist monk slashes himself in protest
- Thousands rally against Taiwan's China policy
- Thousands rally against Taiwan's China policy
- Symonds' career in jeopardy after discipline lapse
- Symonds' career in jeopardy after discipline lapse
- Santander loans Smolarek to Bolton
- Report: Mallorca deal moves closer
- Thai prime minister vows he won't resign
- Thai prime minister vows he won't resign
- Pakistani lawmaker defends honor killings
- Pakistan jets kill 40 Taliban in new fighting
- Basque politician freed from prison
- Austria's Haider confirmed as rightist party chief
- Thai prime minister vows he won't resign
- Thai prime minister vows he won't resign
- English League Cup Draw
- Indian authorities relax Kashmir curfew on 7th day
- Tottenham begins League Cup defense at Newcastle
- Pakistani lawmaker defends honor killings
- Pakistani lawmaker defends honor killings
- Cholera outbreak kills four in Iran
- Robinho left out of Madrid squad
- Laotian prime minister arrives in North Korea
- Laotian prime minister arrives in North Korea
- Pakistan jets kill 40 Taliban in new fighting
- Indian authorities relax Kashmir curfew on 7th day
- McCain taps Alaska governor for VP
- Bulls' Luol Deng free to play for Great Britain
- Pakistani lawmaker defends honor killings
- Pakistani lawmaker defends honor killings
- Thai prime minister vows he won't resign
- Thai prime minister vows he won't resign
- Bush says economy on the upswing
- Ballack likely to miss WCup games with foot injury
- Bush seizing spotlight briefly to support McCain
- Ukraine's Blonska banned for life over doping
- Cologne captain released from hospital
- Cologne captain released from hospital
- Bush seizing spotlight briefly to support McCain
- Pakistan jets kill 40 Taliban in new fighting
- North Korea, Laos seek economic cooperation
- Most International Rugby Union Caps
- Most Points in Test Rugby
- Ron Paul followers gathering for own convention
- England eyes series sweep _ and rankings promotion
- Famed artist creates HOPE image decades after LOVE
- Clinton urges support for Obama, says stakes high
- Tri-Nations: South Africa defeats Australia 53-8
- On 5th day of Thai protests, a carnival atmosphere
- McCain taps Alaska governor for VP
- Bundesliga Football Results
- 'Plastic City' examines Chinese in Brazil
- Tri-Nations: South Africa defeats Australia 53-8
- 'People's Outcry' march held in downtown Taipei
- GIO head gains highest approval rating among Cabinet members: poll
- Police crack crime ring, seize US$3 million worth of drugs
- President Ma optimistic about U.S. arms sales to Taiwan
- Presidential Office vows to step up reachout to opposition
- In Brief
- Latvala leapfrogs leaders, leads Rally of New Zealand
- Soriano blast lifts Chicago to seventh straight victory
- Zenit beats United to lift European Super Cup
- Captain Pietersen targets whitewash after England land series win against South Africa
- Burst of birdies helps Weir go clear on Deutsche Bank day one
- Roddick thrills home crowd, but Davenport crashes out
- Malaysia's flag carrier earns name for personal touch
- Malaysia moves forward, forging trade ties with Taiwan
- Discovering Malaysia's many charms
- Free running leaps from streets of 1980s France to world championships in UK
- Yemen fights against resurgent Al Qaeda
- Bestsellers
- How the Holocaust was allowed to happen
- Haruki Murakami goes the distance
- Stress in pregnancy may affect fetal growth
- Trans fats linked to pre-cancerous colon growths
- Journal makes case for having fewer kids to save planet
- In Brief
- Taiwan targets 5.08% growth in 2009, local media reports
- Japan spurns Costa Rica meat over U.S. origin deceit: report
- UK faces 'worst' downturn 'in 60 years,' says minister
- Alitalia seeks bankruptcy protection, rescue
- Yilan County picked to host 2009 Taiwan Lantern Festival
- EPA against festival barbecues
- Improved Taiwan-China ties supported by Japan, says KMT
- Chen probe spans countries, even continents: local media
- Cross-strait situation not the same as that in Georgia: president
- In Brief
- Putin in fresh attack on U.S. over Georgia
- Protesters enter government offices; PM to consult king
- Gustav becomes 'dangerous' as it bears down on Cuba
- Tens of thousands march for sovereignty and jobs
- Obama: Let's hope lessons of Katrina were learned
- Analysis: Palin could complicate energy debate
- 1st protest rally since Ma's inauguration ends peacefully
- Russia calls for more observers in Georgia
- 22 die in Sichuan earthquake
- Southwest China quake kills 22, hurts 126
- Hurricane Gustav strengthens en route to Cuba, gulf
- Presidential Office vows to step up reachout to opposition
- Bicycle industry saved energy and money
- DOH: Don’t forget to wash hands to avoid Enterovirus
- Knowing from the game, People worry corruption
- Thousands join annual mass swim across Sun Moon Lake
- Prosecutors get clues about money laundering
- Education ministry offering emergency aid for school children
- Law publishers copy other law publishers
- President joins world's biggest road run
- Taiwan Culture Festival at City of Vancouver
- Law and rule education was advocated on September
- Most reporters want to change jobs due to low pay, long hours: poll
- Taiwan working to boost medical tourism
- Bureau of Labor Insurance: allocate Labor Insurance Annuity on better way
- Night market of Twi-city
- DPP chairwoman to visit U.S.
- Visits to China by offshore county chiefs to be posted on Web sites
- New ferry route opens between Kinmen and Xiamen
- St. Helens wins Challenge Cup
- Tottenham seals deal for striker Pavlyuchenko
- Ron Paul followers gathering for own convention
- Saturday's English Football Results
- Havret keeps lead at Gleneagles, Monty struggles
- GM sues to recoup $450K in employee discounts
- Thai prime minister defiant, vows he won't resign
- Venezuela will urge OPEC to hold oil output steady
- Wigan thrashes Hull 5-0 in Premier League
- Scottish Football Results
- German Football Summaries
- U.S. Open Results
- Schalke, Hamburg, Dortmund take the lead
- Schalke, Hamburg, Dortmund take the lead
- Robinho to discuss desire to join Chelsea
- Havret leads at Gleneagles, Monty struggles
- Palin's hometown residents hail choice
- Kilmarnock keeps pressure on Rangers and Celtic
- Husband of veep choice is snowmobile racer
- Italian Football Results
- Udinese defeats Palermo in Serie A opener
- Greek Football Results
- Venus Williams advances to fourth round at US Open
- Thai prime minister defiant, vows he won't resign
- U.S. Open Results
- Obama: Let's hope lessons of Katrina were learned
- Olympiakos beats Asteras 3-1 in Greek league
- 4 Italian films compete for Golden Lion
- San Marino Grand Prix Results
- Saturday's English Football Results
- Arsenal easily dismantles Newcastle 3-0
- French Football Results
- English Football Summaries
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- Grenada's leader accuses ex-PM of abusing power
- Dixon, Castroneves on front row in Detroit
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- Liquigas wins Spanish Vuelta team time trial
- Venus Williams, Nadal gain 4th round at US Open
- Venus Williams, Nadal gain 4th round at US Open
- Le Mans rallies past Nantes 4-1
- Spanish Football Results
- FEMA says Gustav soon to be rated Category 5
- Espanyol beats Valladolid 1-0 in Spanish opener
- U.S. Open Results
- Arsenal easily dismantles Newcastle 3-0
- Drought threatens Argentine farms economy
- Italian Football Results
- Monty retires after Springboks win
- FEMA says Gustav soon to be rated Category 5
- Kanaan, Wheldon race for 3rd in IndyCar points
- Inter draws 1-1 against Sampdoria in Serie A
- Italian Football Summaries
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- New Orleans gets ready as Gustav strengthens
- Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix Lineup
- Dutch Football Results
- Inter draws 1-1 against Sampdoria in Serie A
- French Football Results
- Marseille edges Sochaux 2-1
- Williams sisters, Nadal gain 4th round at US Open
- U.S. Open Results
- Marseille edges Sochaux 2-1
- New Orleans gets ready as Gustav strengthens
- McCain introduces VP pick to Pennsylvania voters
- Oil companies completing Gulf evacuations
- McCain introduces VP pick to Pennsylvania voters
- Clark leads after 62; Poulter, Casey miss cut
- AAA: Labor Day travel expected to dip
- New Orleans gets ready as Gustav strengthens
- AAA: Labor Day travel expected to dip
- Marseille edges Sochaux 2-1
- Dutch Football Results
- Spanish Soccer Results
- PSV beats FC Utrecht 5-1
- Valencia tops Mallorca 3-0 as Spanish league opens
- Spanish Soccer Standings
- Spanish Football Standings
- Spanish Football Summaries
- U.S. Open Results
- Valuev wins WBA title
- Dixon, Castroneves on front row in Detroit
- Valuev beats Ruiz to win WBA heavyweight title
- Canada's Greens gain first Parliamentary seat
- Programmer blends video game proposal into wedding
- McCain introduces VP pick to Pennsylvania voters
- Mexican politician Rincon Gallardo dies at 69
- Sunday, September 7
- Thai Prime Minister Samak defiant amid protests
- Thai Prime Minister Samak defiant amid protests
- Bush seizing spotlight briefly to support McCain
- Israel tightens grip on West Bank's Jordan Valley
- Oil companies completing Gulf evacuations
- Pennsylvania, Michigan crucial to fall election
- Colombian rebels entrenched in Ecuador
- Few things are as they seem in Tehran
- Two men, two suicides, one heart and one widow
- Thai demonstrators festive on 5th day of protests
- Thai demonstrators festive on 5th day of protests
- Curlin wins Woodward Stakes
- Pennsylvania, Michigan crucial to fall election
- Bengals cut Willie Anderson, Rudi Johnson
- Calif. bill would tie land use to carbon emissions
- East Carolina upsets Virginia Tech 27-22
- India floods strand hundreds of thousands
- Querrey's 2nd upset of Open earns match vs. Nadal
- California bill would tie land to carbon emissions
- Clark leads after 62; Poulter, Casey miss cut
- Johnson's shadow looms over Busch, Edwards
- Baldelli lifts Rays to 10-9 win over Orioles
- McCain introduces VP pick to Pennsylvania voters
- Tri-Nations: South Africa defeats Australia 53-8
- McCain introduces VP pick to Pennsylvania voters
- Malaysia's Independence Day clouded by politics
- Thai prime minister seeks Parliament's help
- Thai prime minister seeks Parliament's help
- New Orleans orders mandatory evacuation
- Obama: Let's hope lessons of Katrina were learned
- Malaysia's Independence Day clouded by politics
- Bush seizing spotlight briefly to support McCain
- Thai prime minister seeks Parliament's help
- Thai prime minister seeks Parliament's help
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- New Orleans orders mandatory evacuation
- Results from the WRC Rally of New Zealand
- Results from the WRC Rally of New Zealand
- Loeb wins Rally New Zealand
- Loeb wins Rally New Zealand
- Report: Obama gave Petraeus Afghanistan advice
- McCain hopes to reclaim reformist mantel
- McCain hopes to reclaim reformist mantle
- New Orleans orders mandatory evacuation
- Results from the WRC Rally of New Zealand
- Results from the WRC Rally of New Zealand
- Thai PM seeks Parliament's help in ending protests
- Thai PM seeks Parliament's help in ending protests
- Hynix criticizes Japan decision on chip tariffs
- Hynix criticizes Japan decision on chip tariffs
- Hynix criticizes Japan decision on chip tariffs
- Hynix criticizes Japan decision on chip tariffs
- AAA: Labor Day travel expected to decline
- McCain introduces VP pick to Pennsylvania voters
- Loeb wins Rally New Zealand, extends WRC lead
- Loeb wins Rally New Zealand, extends WRC lead
- U.S. Open Seeds Fared
- US Open at a glance
- Fish downs Blake to reach 4th round at US Open
- Hynix criticizes Japan decision on chip tariffs
- Hynix criticizes Japan decision on chip tariffs
- Thai PM seeks Parliament's help in ending protests
- Thai PM seeks Parliament's help in ending protests
- Nadal cruises at US Open as other seeds fall
- Australian rugby league results
- Australian rules football results
- Thai lawmakers hold emergency session amid crisis
- Thai lawmakers hold emergency session amid crisis
- Melbourne's loss tightens premiership race
- Hindus call off protest in Indian Kashmir
- Melbourne's loss tightens premiership race
- 20,000 marooned in floods in northern Bangladesh
- U.S. Open Results
- Sluman shoots 66 for share of lead
- Japan: China launches contaminated dumplings probe
- Portugal-born player into Australia team
- Portugal-born player into Australia team
- Report: Beijing residents protest pollution
- Pedroia hot streak lifts Red Sox over White Sox
- Report: Beijing residents protest pollution
- National League Leaders
- Phillies end Cubs winning streak
- SKorea urges Japan to scrap chip tariffs
- Bosnich back as Central Coast wins
- Bosnich back as Central Coast wins
- AFL Australian Rules results
- Report: Beijing residents protest pollution
- Portugal-born player into Australia team
- Portugal-born player into Australia team
- Portuguese Football Results
- Bolivia president visits Libya
- Thai lawmakers hold emergency session amid crisis
- Thai lawmakers hold emergency session amid crisis
- Benfica draws 1-1 with Porto in Portuguese league
- Leslie key to Sparks win over Silver Stars
- Valuev outpoints Ruiz to win WBA title
- Hindus call off protest in Indian Kashmir
- Pakistan to suspend military strikes for Ramadan
- Alabama upsets Clemson 34-10 by stopping run
- Auto association projects drop in Labor Day travel
- How the Top 25 fared
- Thai lawmakers hold emergency session amid crisis
- Thai lawmakers hold emergency session amid crisis
- Indian floods strand hundreds of thousands
- Philippine rebels pessimistic on peace with Arroyo
- Man City signs Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta
- Philippine rebels pessimistic on peace with Arroyo
- Michael Owen offered new 3-year Newcastle contract
- Indian floods strand hundreds of thousands
- Iran's president attacked for economy
- England wins toss and asks South Africa to bat
- Thiago Neves signs for Hamburger SV
- Allianz in 'advanced' talks on Dresdner Bank
- Wigan defender Scharner added to Austria squad
- Robinho repeats desire to join Chelsea
- Bush unlikely to go to party convention on Monday
- Iran's president attacked for economy
- Killer storm, unknown Palin loom over Republicans
- Hindus call off protest in Indian Kashmir
- Hindus call off protest in Indian Kashmir
- Bush unlikely to go to convention on Monday
- Scottish Football Results
- Pakistan to suspend military strikes for Ramadan
- Miyazaki presents East-West 'Little Mermaid'
- France: Socialist chief endorses Obama
- New Orleans residents get out of Gustav's way
- Miller scores twice on return to Celtic
- Springsteen ends world tour at Harley celebration
- English Football Results
- Pakistan to suspend military strikes for Ramadan
- Bush unlikely to go to convention on Monday
- Nigerian head of pro-Obama group cleared
- Wind, solar energy built on temporary tax breaks
- 4 parties join Nepal's new government
- Bent secures Spurs surprise 1-1 draw at Chelsea
- New Orleans residents get out of Gustav's way
- Italian Football Results
- Robinho repeats desire to join Chelsea
- Okoronkwo leaves Hertha Berlin for Saturn
- Killer storm, unknown Palin loom over Republicans
- Wilson gets Ryder Cup spot for Europe
- Bush, Cheney to skip convention due to Gustav
- Fish oil appears to help against heart failure
- Milan loses Serie A opener to Bologna
- Italian Football Summaries
- 2 dead from chemical exposure at US plant
- Bent secures Spurs surprise 1-1 draw at Chelsea
- Wilson gets Ryder Cup spot for Europe
- Blomqvist wins Finnair Masters
- Robinho repeats desire to join Chelsea
- 2006 World Cup match fixed, alleges German magazine
- Robinho is not going anywhere, insists Real Madrid president
- Van Persie hits two as Arsenal find form
- Japanese teenager Nishikori steals U.S. Open show
- Sidelines
- Taiwan's Lin shares Invitational lead ahead of last day
- Two eagles help Clark overhaul Weir in Boston
- Loeb drives to Rally New Zealand victory
- Mourinho's Inter reign begins with stalemate
- Baldelli blast helps Rays maintain winning ways
- Stoner storms to GP pole
- Springboks smash Wallabies in Tri-Nations rugby romp
- Mexico to launch new port project
- Hanjin Heavy wins order for bulker
- "K" Line to invest in TQSL shipyard
- Maersk Line introduces Boomerang Service
- Singapore Port crosses 1b GT mark
- TSA carriers holding firm on floating bunker terms
- Payrolls probably fell, factory activity stalled, economists say
- Cold season will push up oil price, Iran minister says
- New delay for Emirates Airbus 380 delivery
- U.S. government 'bazooka' may save Fannie, Freddie
- Yilan boosts environment protection
- Gloria Prince honors teachers
- Naruwan features yoga package
- A8 strengthens ties with Taiwan music companies
- Yilan hosts bike race and tour
- Ambassador Taipei presents dining special bonus
- Kofukudo introduces fall collection of new desserts
- Taipei City Government launches 'Shopping in Taipei' festival
- In Brief
- Russia's WTO bid in doubt as Georgia conflict stokes tensions
- Hynix criticizes Japan decision on chip tariffs
- ECB likely to keep lending rate steady despite slowdown
- China airlines face challenges in Olympic year
- Commerzbank AG close to purchase of Dresdner bank
- Bush says economy improving with help of stimulus package
- Rome: Glimpse of eternity in a mere two days
- Bush seizing spotlight briefly to support McCain
- Philippines' first family planning program faces church hurdles
- South Korea steps up defense of disputed islets
- Kids' author attacks parents who leave children in daycare
- Study finds new nerve cells needed for smelling, memory
- Fresh concerns for Greenland icesheet: scientists
- Venice film festival off to shaky start
- '830' marks start of 'citizen' era
- In Brief
- North Korea denounces spy flights
- Dalai Lama to leave hospital, 'feeling well,' says spokesman
- Olmert, Abbas meet for talks
- Hindus call off protest in Indian Kashmir
- Two hurt in police fire as Hindus, Christians clash
- Thai prime minister turns to parliament to handle protests
- Protest leaders to meet president after mass Mexican marches
- Aftershocks as China quake death toll rises to 28
- Three million displaced in Bihar floods
- In Brief
- President joins 10-km road run, part of the Nike Human Race
- Survey shows reporters unhappy with low pay, long work hours
- Tens of thousands take part in swim across Sun Moon Lake
- Offshore county chiefs to abide by new rules governing China visits
- New Orleans braces, flees as deadly Gustav nears
- DPP chairwoman to visit U.S., meet presidential candidate aides
- Russia tries to avoid EU wrath
- Analysis: Message is don't be like Bush on Katrina
- Russia ready to hit back at sanctions: Medvedev
- Cheney's Georgia trip brings message to Russia
- US Gulf Coast waits: Will it be another Katrina?
- Price of milk powder, hotpot ingredients and cosmetics to be raised
- Domino effect brings trouble when struggle with China stops
- Taiwan shares open lower
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Foreign exchange rates
- Today in history
- KMT, DPP share number of best legislators: civic group
- New Livestock Research Institute director assumes office
- Northwest Airlines resumes Taipei-Tokyo flights
- MOFA dismisses speculation on pro-Taiwan Africa group
- DPP focused on sunshine laws, economy and sovereignty
- Liao: Registration at counter before deadline was necessary
- President answers `people's outcry' protest
- Kinmen magistrate to visit China in line with new rules
- Tourists stranded on Phuket to return to Taiwan Monday
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Prices lower on Taipei futures market
- Thawing ties, deregulation present exciting opportunities
- Prices slump heavily on Taipei bourse
- Residents told to cooperate during central Taiwan air raid drill
- Miller scores twice on return to Celtic
- Man City signs defenders Zabaleta and Glauber
- Bush, Cheney to skip convention due to Gustav
- English Football Results
- Wilson clinches spot at Ryder Cup
- Bent secures Spurs surprise 1-1 draw at Chelsea
- New Orleans residents get out of Gustav's way
- Milan loses Serie A opener to Bologna
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Obama to ask his donors to help storm victims
- French Football Results
- Bush: No to convention, plans Gustav trip to Texas
- German Football Results
- English Football Results
- South Africa at 183-6 in 4th one-dayer vs. England
- Asafa Powell wins 100 at British GP
- San Marino Grand Prix Results
- Wilson clinches spot at Ryder Cup
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- South Africa at 183-6 in 4th one-dayer vs. England
- German Football Summaries
- Poulter, Casey chosen as wild cards for Ryder Cup
- Dutch Football Results
- Cindy McCain defends Palin pick, husband
- UN chief: Next US president must lead on climate
- European capsules for the Ryder Cup
- Zimbabwe doctors' advice: Don't get sick
- Lille stuns Bordeaux 2-1 in French league
- Bush: No to convention, plans Gustav trip to Texas
- Report: Italian communists had ties to FARC
- Bayern beats Berlin 4-1 in Klinsmann's 1st win
- `Dark Knight' swings past $500M mark
- Poulter, Casey chosen as wild cards for Ryder Cup
- Rossi wins San Marino GP
- Heracles Almelo beats Feyenoord 3-1
- Bent secures Spurs surprise 1-1 draw at Chelsea
- Bush, Cheney cancel convention speeches
- England beats South Africa by 7 wickets in 4th ODI
- As Gustav nears, New Orleans becomes a ghost town
- Insurer Allianz to sell Dresdner Bank
- As Gustav nears, New Orleans becomes a ghost town
- 8 sickened by chemical exposure at US plant
- Poulter, Casey chosen as wild cards for Ryder Cup
- Valverde leads Spanish Vuelta
- Obama to ask his donors to help storm victims
- Anti-war protesters, veterans march
- Thai lawmakers hold emergency session amid crisis
- Chelsea, Liverpool end winning starts with draws
- U.S. Open Results
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Canadian PM to meet with opposition leader
- Poulter, Casey chosen as wild cards for Ryder Cup
- `Dark Knight' swings past $500M mark
- Spanish Soccer Results
- Argentine pair wins World Tango Championships
- U.S. Open Results
- As Gustav nears, New Orleans becomes a ghost town
- Torres in doubt for Spain's World Cup qualifiers
- Lippi names Italy squad
- Lippi names Italy squad
- England wins rain-hit 4th ODI vs. South Africa
- England wins rain-hit 4th ODI vs. South Africa
- Barcelona loses to promoted Numancia 1-0
- Insurer Allianz to sell Dresdner Bank
- Bush: No to convention, plans Gustav trip to Texas
- Federer coasts, Jankovic reaches US Open quarters
- Deferments, asthma kept Biden out of Vietnam
- Capello calls up Bullard to England squad
- Colorado delegate says he was POW with McCain
- Poulter, Casey chosen as wild cards for Ryder Cup
- Cindy McCain defends Palin pick, husband
- British Grand Prix Results
- Bush: No to convention, plans Gustav trip to Texas
- McCain orders convention changes because of Gustav
- McCain orders convention curtailed for Gustav
- U.S. Open Results
- Chelsea, Liverpool end winning starts with draws
- Obama deals gently with Palin on equal pay issue
- Greek Soccer Results
- Italian Football Results
- Chelsea, Liverpool end winning starts with draws
- Carey lifts Sun to 80-76 victory over Storm
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Italian Football Summaries
- Patriots cut veteran safety John Lynch
- Milan loses Serie A opener to Bologna
- AEK beats Panathinaikos 2-1 in Athens derby
- Spanish Soccer Results
- French Football Results
- Guyana cane cutters end weeklong strike over pay
- As Gustav nears, New Orleans becomes a ghost town
- Spanish Soccer Summaries
- Madrid and Barcelona lose opening matches
- Lyon edges Saint-Etienne 1-0
- Portuguese Soccer Results
- Gustav forces abreviated Republican gathering
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- Capello calls up Bullard to England squad
- As Gustav nears, New Orleans becomes a ghost town
- Thai premier rejects lawmakers calls to step down
- Nacional beats Naval 2-1 to lead Portuguese league
- U.S. Open Results
- Gustav forces abreviated Republican gathering
- 9 arrested at Republican convention antiwar march
- Bush: No to convention, plans Gustav trip to Texas
- May-Treanor, Walsh fall in Ohio
- 8 sickened by chemical exposure at US plant
- 8 sickened by chemical exposure at US plant
- Gustav shutters refineries on Gulf Coast
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- Federer, Roddick win; Jankovic to US Open quarters
- Democrats suspend convention "war room" operations
- Obama deals gently with Palin on equal pay issue
- Bush: No to convention, plans Gustav trip to Texas
- Lyon edges Saint-Etienne 1-0
- Rookie Justin Wilson wins Detroit Indy Grand Prix
- Gustav's possible economic hit is widespread
- Sabathia throws 1-hitter in Milwaukee's 7-0 win
- 8 sickened by chemical exposure at US plant
- Mexican leader meets anti-crime march organizers
- Thome, Floyd lead White Sox to win over Red Sox
- IndyCar-Detroit Indy Grand Prix Results
- US Gulf Coast waits: Will it be another Katrina?
- US Open at a glance
- Sunday's MLB Leaders
- Brazilian Football Results
- Rookie Justin Wilson wins Detroit Indy Grand Prix
- Gremio beats Vasco to remain atop Brazilian league
- Gustav shutters refineries on Gulf Coast
- 9 arrested at Republican convention antiwar march
- Monday, September 8
- U.S. Open Results
- Africans harness enthusiasm for Obama
- Federer wants others to recall long stint as No. 1
- Zimbabwe doctors' advice: Don't get sick
- Global warming's toasty water connection to Gustav
- Hurricane Gustav snarls Republican convention
- US Gulf Coast waits: Will it be another Katrina?
- Hurricane recovery confronts low literacy rate
- List of drugs with suicide concerns
- Sri Lanka's Tamils live in fear of security forces
- Suicide risks studied in drugs for physical ills
- Thai premier rejects lawmakers calls to step down
- Thai premier rejects lawmakers calls to step down
- Missing cleric roils Lebanon's Shiites years later
- Military halts offensive in Pakistan for Ramadan
- Mexican Football Results
- UANL Tigers send America into deeper crisis
- U.S. Open Results
- Hundreds of thousands stranded by India floods
- Thome, Floyd lead White Sox to win over Red Sox
- Carey lifts Sun to 80-76 victory over Storm
- Roddick OK with rowdy fans at US Open
- Mexican leader meets anti-crime march organizers
- 8 sickened by chemical exposure at US plant
- Sabathia throws 1-hitter in Milwaukee's 7-0 win
- Junqueira rallies to finish 7th
- Federer, Roddick win; Jankovic to US Open quarters
- US Gulf Coast waits: Will it be another Katrina?
- Onstad gets 5 saves in 2-1 Houston win
- Obama deals gently with Palin on equal pay issue
- Delhi residents oppose waste-burning power plant
- All Blacks captain McCaw to miss Samoa test
- All Blacks captain McCaw to miss Samoa test
- Sluman shoots 5-under 67 to win First Tee Open
- U.S. Open Results
- Hurricane Gustav snarls Republican convention
- Sri Lanka's Tamils live in fear of security forces
- Federer, Roddick win; Jankovic to US Open quarters
- The Gulf Coast waits: Will it be another Katrina?
- U.S. Open Results
- Hurricane Gustav snarls Republican convention
- Sunday's MLB Leaders
- Sabathia throws 1-hitter in Milwaukee's 7-0 win
- Asia-Pacific Weather
- Microsoft considers slashing Japan Xbox 360 prices
- The Gulf Coast waits: Will it be another Katrina?
- Australian rules football schedule
- U.S. Open Results
- Military halts offensive in Pakistan for Ramadan
- Qantas review finds problems with maintenance
- NATO predicts false civilian death claims
- Hurricane Gustav snarls Republican convention
- Federer, Djokovic, Roddick win at US Open
- U.S. Open Seeds Fared
- US Open at a glance
- India rushes doctors to flood victims
- India rushes doctors to flood victims
- Report: South Korean bank still considering Lehman
- Taiwanese lawmaker wants new anti-China missiles
- NASCAR-Sprint Cup-Pepsi 500 Results
- Oil rises in Asia as Gustav poised to hit US
- Next US president tipped to lead on climate change
- Next US president tipped to lead on climate change
- Embattled Thai leader faces stepped-up pressure
- Embattled Thai leader faces stepped-up pressure
- GDF Suez 1H profit surges on back of energy demand
- Military halts offensive in Pakistan for Ramadan
- Embattled Thai leader faces stepped-up pressure
- Embattled Thai leader faces stepped-up pressure
- BHP Billiton shuts down oil production in Gulf
- Vivendi reports stable 2Q profit
- BHP Billiton shuts down oil production in Gulf
- Taiwan stock market falls 3.3 percent
- Petrofac, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala start joint venture
- Exporter found guilty of smuggling beef into China
- Exporter found guilty of smuggling beef into China
- US-Vietnam adoption pact ends, hundreds in limbo
- SKorea's ruling party vows to ratify FTA with US
- SKorea's ruling party vows to ratify FTA with US
- The Gulf Coast waits: Will it be another Katrina?
- Asif's yet to learn doping appeal date
- Asif's yet to learn doping appeal date
- India rushes doctors to flood victims
- McCaw to miss Samoa test
- Deloitte adds corporate finance arm in Middle East
- India rushes doctors to flood victims
- McCaw to miss Samoa test
- Bush heads to Texas as Gustav menaces
- Scott Dixon on track for IndyCar Series triumph
- Japan stocks decline after Wall Street's drop
- Japan stocks decline after Wall Street's drop
- Shionogi to buy US drug firm for $US1.4 billion
- Shionogi to buy US drug firm for $US1.4 billion
- GDF Suez 1H profit surges on back of energy demand
- Military halts offensive in Pakistan for Ramadan
- Euro down against dollar to US$1.4655
- Roddick makes racket at US Open
- Pavlyuchenko signs five-year deal with Spurs
- The Gulf Coast waits: Will it be another Katrina?
- Qantas review finds problems with maintenance
- Oil rises in Asia as Gustav poised to hit US
- The Gulf Coast waits: Will it be another Katrina?
- Oil rises in Asia as Gustav poised to hit US
- Jude Law in Afghanistan to promote peace
- Jude Law in Afghanistan to promote peace
- Troopergate could dog Palin on campaign
- Microsoft considers slashing Japan Xbox 360 prices
- Microsoft considers slashing Japan Xbox 360 prices
- PM Fillon sees French growth 'at least 1%' in 2008
- Australia threatens to stop Russia uranium sales
- Microsoft slashes Japan Xbox 360 prices
- Microsoft slashes Japan Xbox 360 prices
- Taiwanese lawmaker wants new anti-China missiles
- China shares lose 3 pct on economic jitters
- China shares lose 3 pct on economic jitters
- SKorea, Uruguay discuss bilateral investment
- Japan stocks decline after Wall Street's drop
- Japan stocks decline after Wall Street's drop
- Player given 5-match ban for spitting
- Player given 5-match ban for spitting
- South Korean stock index falls 4.1 percent
- South Korean stock index falls 4.1 percent
- Hurricane Gustav snarls Republican convention
- US-Vietnam adoption pact ends, hundreds in limbo
- Beijing sees clear air from Olympic cleanup
- Vivendi reports stable second-quarter profit
- Report: Abu Dhabi group buys Man City from Thaksin
- China heightens inspections of Canadian meats
- China heightens inspections of Canadian meats
- Pavlyuchenko signs five-year deal with Spurs
- Report: Abu Dhabi group buys Man City from Thaksin
- The Gulf Coast waits: Will it be another Katrina?
- Trial begins for top football agent
- Military halts offensive in Pakistan for Ramadan
- Abu Dhabi group buys Man City from Thaksin
- Beijing sees clear air from Olympic cleanup
- Aung San Suu Kyi's lawyer says she's lost weight
- Aung San Suu Kyi's lawyer says she's lost weight
- US-Vietnam adoption pact ends, hundreds in limbo
- Oil down as Gustav not gaining strength
- Asia stock markets tumble on worries about slump
- Asia stock markets tumble on worries about slump
- US dollar mixed, gold down in European trading
- Abu Dhabi group buys Man City from Thaksin
- Frings out with broken nose
- Sale of Dresdner Bank to cost thousands of jobs
- Portsmouth signs Algeria defender Belhadj on loan
- Report: South Korean bank still considering Lehman
- Report: South Korean bank still considering Lehman
- Embattled Thai leader faces stepped-up pressure
- Embattled Thai leader faces stepped-up pressure
- Pope, former hostage Betancourt meet near Rome
- Pound hits low against euro, as recession looms
- German July retail sales stagnant
- Abu Dhabi group buys Man City from Thaksin
- Australian Rugby League Results
- Celtic assistant coach Lennon attacked in Glasgow
- London's FTSE-100 index down 28.4 points at 5608.3
- Pelosi to visit Hiroshima A-bomb memorial
- Study: Bypass better than stents in long term
- Gustav, Republicans don't mix
- Pope, former hostage Betancourt meet near Rome
- NGO: Kurdish group destroys land mine stockpile
- Iran may lop zeros from currency
- Bush heads to Texas as Gustav menaces
- Frings out with broken nose
- The Gulf Coast waits: Will it be another Katrina?
- Swedish swimmer Anna-Karin Kammerling retires
- Bush heads to Texas as Gustav menaces
- Train riot by Napoli fans causes outrage
- Winger Quaresma transfers from Porto to Inter
- Man City: Buyout agreed, subject to due diligence
- Asia stock markets tumble on worries about slump
- Asia stock markets tumble on worries about slump
- Report: Japan PM to resign
- Bush hails turnover of Anbar to Iraqi forces
- Pope, former hostage Betancourt meet near Rome
- Collins steps down as UK Athletics director
- Japan PM resigns
- Bolivia's president holds talks in Iran
- Japan PM resigns to avoid `political vacuum'
- Fashion house Jil Sander being sold
- Jude Law in Afghanistan to promote peace
- Jude Law in Afghanistan to promote peace
- Abu Dhabi group buys Man City from Thaksin
- Goalkeeper Danek returns home from West Brom
- OSCE to help Bosnian police deal with hate crime
- Oil down as Gustav seen weakening
- The Gulf Coast waits: Will it be another Katrina?
- Gustav leads Republicans to tone down festivities
- Oil down sharply as Gustav seen weakening
- Gustav leads Republicans to tone down festivities
- Bush heads to Texas as Gustav menaces
- Montgomerie expecting to return to Ryder Cup
- Pavlyuchenko signs five-year deal with Spurs
- Gustav leads Republicans to tone down festivities
- Deloitte adds corporate finance arm in Middle East
- Court reviews case for halt of gas export Israel
- Sale of Dresdner Bank to cost thousands of jobs
- The Gulf Coast waits: Will it be another Katrina?
- Train riot by Napoli fans causes outrage
- Saha completes switch to Everton from Man United
- Iran considers lopping zeros off currency
- Unions talk tough going into Alitalia meeting
- Venice to screen censored Vietnamese short
- Former Italy forward loaned from Roma to Chievo
- Dead man's visit to doctor scuttles insurance scam
- The Gulf Coast waits: Will it be another Katrina?
- ECB banker says more action needed to stem crisis
- Gustav leads Republicans to tone down festivities
- Court takes case for halt of gas export to Israel
- Pope, former hostage Betancourt meet near Rome
- Pakistan investigates honor killings
- Gustav leads Republicans to tone down festivities
- Muslim separatists in Kashmir to continue protests
- Torino acquires Dzemaili on loan from Bolton
- Tottenham buying and selling as window closes
- Premier League Transfer Deadline Glance
- Moenchengladbach signs American midfielder Bradley
- Britain, Ireland receive report on IRA command
- Man City's late bid for Tottenham's Berbatov
- Gazprom to shut off gas for pipeline repairs
- Gustav leads Republicans to tone down festivities
- The Gulf Coast waits: Will it be another Katrina?
- Czech-born shoemaker Thomas Bata dies at 93
- US dollar mixed, gold down in European trading
- Abu Dhabi group buys Man City from Thaksin
- Brazilian horse tested positive during Olympics
- Oil down sharply as Gustav seen weakening
- London's FTSE-100 index down 31.41 points
- Gustav leads Republicans to tone down festivities
- Gazprom to shut off gas for pipeline repairs
- Aung San Suu Kyi's lawyer says she's lost weight
- Aung San Suu Kyi's lawyer says she's lost weight
- Liverpool's Voronin joins Hertha Berlin on loan
- Intel outlines product plans and timelines for its new SSDs
- Westin's Hampton Court features English High Tea
- Moon Festival at Far Eastern
- Regent presents Singapore food galore
- Taiwan shares close down 3.31 percent
- Pound tumbles to two-year low amid worries about British economy
- Slumping tech shares bring down markets
- Oil prices rise ahead of Gustav storm
- French minister calls for deeper dialogue between EU and ECB
- Microsoft may slash Japan Xbox 360 prices
- India protests halt cheap car plant construction
- China plans tax cuts and spending to avoid slowdown after Olympics
- In Brief
- Thai inflation slows to 6.4 percent as oil prices fall, ministry reports
- Georgia seeks sanctions on business in provinces
- Spain's prime minister says adverse economic times could continue
- Alitalia bail-out will not draw on state funds, minister says
- South Korean bank mulling deal to buy Lehman Brothers
- China to make world's fastest rail link, state media reports
- Commerzbank to buy Dresdner in US$15.4b deal; slash 9,000 jobs
- Australia aiming for 1,000th Paralympic medal in Beijing
- Furyk surprised by Clarke's Ryder Cup omission
- Valverde in control in Spain after Vuelta second stage win
- Flintoff stars for England as they beat South Africa
- Sidelines
- Powell, Williams and Gay shine in Gateshead rain
- Barca, Real lose, Ronaldinho debut ruined
- Chelsea and Liverpool held to draws
- Surging Rays beat Orioles to record best month ever
- Rossi claims record-equaling San Marino win
- Djokovic survives thriller, Federer motors
- Protection sought for monkey habitat in northeast Cambodia
- Husband with 86 wives will divorce 82 of them under Imams' pressure
- Russia's Putin saves TV crew from Siberian tiger
- Changing of the guard: UK in talks on bearskin hats
- In Brief
- The Verve swerve to top of UK charts
- 'Thunder' tops U.S. box office, 'Dark Knight' breaks US$500m
- Best-selling author John Grisham has no shortage of ideas for books
- Nazi fears stopped Mirren snorting cocaine
- With 15-year experience, Chinfon Bank retains edge in tough financial market
- Taking bold steps into cyber and outer spaces
- Japan study says whales shedding blubber; activists dismiss lethal research
- Some say Iraqi PM suffers from overconfidence
- In Brief
- Gustav overshadows Republican convention
- Thailand's top union calls for strike to boost protests
- Execution for murderer of Shanghai policemen
- China sends over 8000 troops to Yunnan as death toll rises
- Ma's broken promises threaten our future
- In Brief
- Georgia crisis defined new Russian policy, says Lavrov
- EU to question relations with Russia at emergency summit
- Former Iraqi insurgent flashpoint to be handed over by U.S.
- U.S. military says 220 Taliban killed
- In Brief
- Evaluating Taiwan's baseball performance
- MOFA denies delay on pro-Taiwan league linked to Ma
- CCW apologizes to Chiu over erroneous rating
- Thawing ties, deregulation present exciting opportunities, says Yu
- Employers of caregivers get break on fees
- Tsai leaves for U.S. trip
- Lawmaker says Taiwan needs to continue to develop missiles
- Taiwan to host 2012 world stock exchange event
- Ma vows to reflect on demands made by rally protesters
- India struggles to cope with massive flood
- Japanese Prime Minister Fukuda resigns
- Hurricane Gustav hits U.S. state of Louisiana
- Taiwan to scale back missile development, media reports
- VP pick Palin says daughter is pregnant
- Paraguay to reverse support for Taiwan at UN
- Palin says daughter is pregnant
- EU warns Russia over partnership talks
- Hau strengthen exchange with Harvard
- Japan's ruling party reels from sudden resignation
- Yasuo Fukuda stepped down
- TDA born to accelerate cooperation with different field
- Taiwan shares open marginally lower
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- Foreign exchange rates
- No first strike against China: spokesman
- New technology developed to grow blood-thinning herb
- Taiwan looks forward to further cooperation with Japan: MOFA
- DPP led parties in political donations received in 2007
- Today in history
- Taiwan Design Alliance launches operations
- Taro Aso implied to take the Prime Minister
- Taiwan Lottery Co. lowers sales target for 2008
- Japan's ruling party reels from PM's resignation
- Prices lower on Taipei futures market
- Kaohsiung MRT's late trains draw few passengers after KRTC reversal
- 82% of would-be conscripts interested in R&D service: survey
- Taipei County launches multi-service counter for new immigrants
- Transaction history said Chen Hsing-Yu sold house in Los Angeles
- Paraguay stance at U.N. not linked to diplomatic ties: MOFA
- Police fooled by life-sized doll
- Yeh Sheng-mao: evidences transferred to Chen
- Volunteer medical aid mission heads for Mongolia
- Taiwan should cooperate with Brazil on renewable energy: economist
- Prices slump on Taipei bourse
- President says national defense building should not be relaxed
- DPP chairwoman departs on visit to U.S.
- Wind power generators in Hsinchu to begin operations in October
- Ex-investigations chief tipped off Chen about bank accounts probe
- Foreign ministry issues travel advisory for Thailand
- Glassware, projector companies merge to expand global market share
- U.S. dollar up on Taipei FOREX
- Catalogue of works by 2,500 Taiwanese writers completed
- Q4 job market outlook downbeat: CLA survey
- Environmental organizations urge public to summon taxi by phone
- Labor council offers economic aid to train tourism workers
- Bush in Texas for Gustav briefing
- NGO: Kurdish group destroys land mine stockpile
- Obama returning to Chicago to monitor Gustav
- ATP Schedule-Winners
- India rushes doctors, medicine to flood victims
- India rushes doctors, medicine to flood victims
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- Palin says daughter is pregnant
- Thousands make annual holiday trek across the Mac
- Study: Bypass better than stents in long term
- South African rugby offers reward to find racists
- London's FTSE-100 index down 33.81 points
- Gustav leads Republicans to tone down festivities
- Palin says daughter is pregnant
- Asia stock markets tumble on worries about slump
- Asia stock markets tumble on worries about slump
- Winger Quaresma transfers from Porto to Inter
- Betancourt: meeting pope 'a dream come true'
- Torres out for 2-3 weeks with hamstring injury
- Bush: cooperation for Gustav better than Katrina
- Brazil steel company invests $1.4 billion in Peru
- Liverpool strengthens left flank with Riera
- Gustav leads Republicans to tone down festivities
- Betancourt: meeting pope 'a dream come true'
- 'Thunder' lingers at No. 1 with $14.3 million
- Gustav leads Republicans to tone down festivities
- 'Thunder' echoes at No. 1 with $14.3M for weekend
- West Brom signs defender Ryan Donk on loan
- Czech born shoemaker Bata dies at 93
- Drogba set for Chelsea return in reserve match
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- Child deaths strain Afghan ties to foreign forces
- VP pick Palin says daughter is pregnant
- LPGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- U.S. Open Results
- NASCAR Sprint Cup Leaders
- K-Rod's closing on saves record
- Brady says he's ready to play in Patriots' opener
- Boonen wins stage 3; Bennati leads Spanish Vuelta
- Bush: cooperation for Gustav better than Katrina
- Pakistan investigates 'honor killings' of 5 women
- Pakistan investigates 'honor killings' of 5 women
- Vivendi reports stable second-quarter profit
- Tottenham buying and selling as window closes
- Fed governor sees US contagion, not 'decoupling'
- Gustav slams US coastline west of New Orleans
- Future bright for fortunetelling in Vermont town
- Unseeded Mardy Fish into US Open quarters
- Espanyol signs Steve Finnan for 2 seasons
- Premier League Transfer Deadline Glance
- This ain't no jive, particle physics rap is a hit
- Champions Tour Schedule-Winners
- Bayreuth names Wagner half-sisters as co-directors
- Particle physics rap is a hit
- Gustav slams US coastline west of New Orleans
- Abu Dhabi group buys Man City from Thaksin
- Brazil steel company invests $1.4 billion in Peru
- U.S. Open Results
- Pro-government Thai mob marches toward rivals
- Pro-government Thai mob marches toward rivals
- Thai protesters take aim at utilities, airline
- Thai protesters take aim at utilities, airline
- Tell Joe Biden no, he'll try it twice
- Brazil's Viera agrees to coach Iraq
- Thai protesters take aim at utilities, airline
- Thai protesters take aim at utilities, airline
- US prepares for historic football game in Cuba
- U.S. Open Results
- Hurricane Gustav fades moving into Louisiana
- Minister: time running out for Alitalia
- US candidate McCain raises $47 million in August
- Turkey central banker: global food prices to rise
- Gustav leads Republicans to tone down festivities
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- Hurricane Gustav fades moving into Louisiana
- One dead in political street fighting in Bangkok
- US candidate McCain raises $47 million in August
- Hurricane Gustav fades moving into Louisiana
- Study links bipolar disorder with older fathers
- U.S. Open Results
- 1 dies after clashes between protesters in Bangkok
- A-Rod's 4 RBIs lift Yankees to 13-9 win vs. Tigers
- Thai protesters take aim at utilities, airline
- Thai protesters take aim at utilities, airline
- Nadal tested at US Open, reaches quarterfinals
- Premier League Transfer Deadline Glance
- Harper spokesman says PM mulling early election
- Tottenham's Berbatov finalizes Man United move
- Paraguay president alleges coup conspiracy
- Study: Bypass better than stents in long term
- Spanish judge seeks information on civil war dead
- Report: Man City offers record fee for Robinho
- Gustav loses stranglehold on energy prices
- Is the ride at Coney Island really over this time?
- Real Madrid accepts record fee for Robinho
- Lewis telethon raises record $65 million for MDA
- Jerry Lewis telethon raises record $65 million
- Lewis telethon raises record $65 million for MDA
- Whistle-blowers help US recoup $9.3 billion
- Palin hires attorney for investigation over firing
- Real Madrid accepts record fee for Robinho
- U.S. Open Results
- Argentina central banker: world markets volatile
- Gustav loses stranglehold on energy prices
- Nadal tested at US Open, reaches quarterfinals
- Vijay Singh wins for the second straight week
- Gustav leads Republicans to tone down festivities
- Querrey gives No. 1 Nadal a tough test at US Open
- Premier League Transfer Deadline Glance
- Azinger mulling over his 4 picks
- Oswalt stymies Cubs, Astros win 6th straight
- Man City tops Chelsea with record move for Robinho
- Opposition leader: Canadian PM will call election
- Drew hits for cycle, D-backs beat Cardinals 8-6
- Oil down sharply as Gustav seen weakening
- 1 dead after clashes between protesters in Bangkok
- 1 dead after clashes between protesters in Bangkok
- UAE group agrees Man City deal, signs Robinho
- Day of stunning Palin disclosures
- Venezuela: Cemex not interested in minority stake
- Man United finally gets Berbatov from Spurs
- Lewis telethon raises record $65 million for MDA
- Jerry Lewis telethon raises record $65 million
- Bush: Gustav response 'better' than Katrina
- Man United finally gets Berbatov from Spurs
- Tuesday, September 9
- Americans adopting HIV-positive kids from Ethiopia
- Ad targeting based on ISP tracking now in doubt
- 6 Internet providers disclose Web tracking for ads
- Americans picked to test hydrogen car prototypes
- Analysis: Politics creeps back into convention
- A look at US airlines' domestic capacity cuts
- As summer ends, flyers brace for airline changes
- Man City upstages rivals with move for Robinho
- Child deaths strain Afghan ties to foreign forces
- EU warns Russia over partnership talks
- Distracted US Republicans open subdued convention
- Man United finally gets Berbatov from Spurs
- PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- Day of stunning Palin disclosures
- Gustav only sideswipes New Orleans
- Premier League Transfer Deadline Glance
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- Thai PM declares emergency in capital
- Gustav no Katrina, but exposes flaws in levees
- Google takes aim at Microsoft with new Web browser
- U.S. Open Results
- Nadal tested at US Open; Venus, Serena into last 8
- Day of stunning Palin disclosures
- Pavlyuchenko signs five-year deal with Spurs
- Gustav loses stranglehold on energy prices
- Man City tops Chelsea with record move for Robinho
- Distracted US Republicans open subdued convention
- Money sent home by Mexicans drops sharply
- Man City upstages rivals with move for Robinho
- Sisters set up all-Williams quarterfinal at Open
- Patriots act like Super Bowl upset didn't happen
- Some turn violent in march to convention
- Thai PM declares emergency in capital
- Credit crisis, food prices plague economy midterm
- Some turn violent in march to convention
- U.S. Open Results
- Gustav no Katrina, but exposes flaws in levees
- Swimmer dumps coach after Chinese rival wins
- Swimmer dumps coach after Chinese rival wins
- Nadal tested at US Open; Venus, Serena into last 8
- Abu Dhabi group agrees to buy Man City
- U.S. Open Results
- 'Potter' publisher looks to promote next big thing
- Australian film, TV actor Michael Pate dies at 88
- Australian film, TV actor Michael Pate dies at 88
- Thai PM says emergency rule won't last long
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- Indians' Cliff Lee wins No. 20
- Gustav only sideswipes New Orleans
- Edwin Guthman, Pulitzer Prize-winner, dies at 89
- Sisters set up all-Williams quarterfinal at Open
- New Orleans celeb faction quiet as Gustav sputters
- Canada inching closer to early elections
- U.S. Open Results
- Comedy writer Sheldon Keller dies at 85
- Nadal tested at US Open; Venus, Serena into last 8
- U.S. Open Road
- Sisters set up all-Williams quarterfinal at Open
- Thai premier declares emergency in capital
- Thai premier declares emergency in capital
- Monday's MLB Leaders
- Drew hits for cycle, D-backs beat Cardinals 8-6
- Russia warns Australia on halting uranium sales
- Monday's MLB Leaders
- Indians' Cliff Lee wins No. 20
- Lewis telethon raises record $65 million for MDA
- Asia-Pacific Weather
- Paraguay president alleges coup conspiracy
- Report: KBD chief says banks seeking Lehman deal
- Report: KBD chief says banks seeking Lehman deal
- Paraguay president alleges coup conspiracy
- Oil steady in Asia but risks seen in new storms
- Oil steady in Asia but risks seen in new storms
- Some turn violent in US convention protests
- Report: KBD chief says banks seeking Lehman deal
- Report: KBD chief says banks seeking Lehman deal
- Andy Murray reaches first quarterfinals at US Open
- Gustav only sideswipes New Orleans
- US House Speaker visits Hiroshima A-bomb memorial
- Australian central bank cuts key rate to 7 pct
- Australian central bank cuts key rate to 7 pct
- Nadal tested at US Open; Venus, Serena into last 8
- UCLA beats No. 18 Tennessee 27-24 in OT
- New Zealand prepares for Tri-Nations showdown
- New Zealand prepares for Tri-Nations showdown
- Hurricane, VP disclosures distract Republicans
- Becks to return to New Zealand
- Becks to return to New Zealand
- Official: PM will likely call election
- Ruling raises stakes in Thai political crisis
- Ruling raises stakes in Thai political crisis
- Dutch firm plans cheap, powerful electric cars
- Dutch firm plans cheap, powerful electric cars
- Parker, Leslie lead Sparks past Lynx 82-58
- Ruling raises stakes in Thai political crisis
- Hurricane, VP disclosures distract Republicans
- Australian central bank cuts key rate to 7 pct
- Australian central bank cuts key rate to 7 pct
- Dutch firm plans cheap, powerful electric cars
- Dutch firm plans cheap, powerful electric cars
- KBD chief says banks seeking Lehman deal
- KBD chief says banks seeking Lehman deal
- Machinists, Boeing mark time till contract vote
- Thai premier declares emergency in capital
- Thai premier declares emergency in capital
- McCain fought money for teen pregnancy programs
- Record number of candidates contend Vanuatu poll
- Gustav revives question: Is New Orleans worth it?
- Thai premier declares emergency in capital
- PCB allows Akhtar to play county cricket
- PCB allows Akhtar to play county cricket
- Thai premier declares emergency in capital
- Thai premier declares emergency in capital
- Tuqiri hopes time will heal Australia's wounds
- Tuqiri hopes time will heal Australia's wounds
- GM opens second Indian factory
- GM opens second Indian factory
- Alcatel-Lucent names Camus chairman, Verwaayen CEO
- Students flock to Jordan to study in tamer Mideast
- Japanese stocks fall after prime minister quits
- Japanese stocks fall after prime minister quits
- Malaysia ruling party official charged for bribery
- Malaysia ruling party official charged for bribery
- KBD chief says banks seeking Lehman deal
- KBD chief says banks seeking Lehman deal
- Lewis telethon raises record $65 million for MDA
- Thai premier declares emergency in capital
- Thai premier declares emergency in capital
- UK government plans housing market rescue
- McCain vetter defends party's review of Palin
- Ruling raises stakes in Thai political crisis
- Oil falls as global demand concerns re-emerge
- Oil falls as global demand concerns re-emerge
- Brits in "sex on beach" trial ask to leave Dubai
- Oil falls as global demand concerns re-emerge
- Oil falls as global demand concerns re-emerge
- China praises outgoing Japanese leader
- China praises outgoing Japanese leader
- Alcatel-Lucent names Camus chairman, Verwaayen CEO
- Malaysia's Anwar promises better 2009 govt budget
- Malaysia's Anwar promises better 2009 govt budget
- Authorities lift curfew in Indian Kashmir
- Sony unveils improved PlayStation Portable
- Sony unveils improved PlayStation Portable
- Profiles of front-runners to replace Japan's PM
- Profiles of front-runners to replace Japan's PM
- KBD chief says banks seeking Lehman deal
- KBD chief says banks seeking Lehman deal
- Thai premier declares emergency in capital
- Thai premier declares emergency in capital
- Hurricane, VP disclosures distract Republicans
- Russia's MegaFon to sell iPhone
- China shares drop on economic concerns
- China shares drop on economic concerns
- Pakistan: Cases against Sharif still pursued
- UK government plans housing market rescue
- Madrid: Robinho's mental state led to City sale
- Indian military scrambles to provide flood relief
- Indian military scrambles to provide flood relief
- Japan's ruling party reels from PM's resignation
- Japan's ruling party reels from PM's resignation
- SKorea to consider fining Lone Star Funds
- SKorea to consider fining Lone Star Funds
- China hopes for balance in India nuclear deal
- Everton signs Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini
- US dollar up gold down in European morning trading
- Lewis telethon raises record $65 million for MDA
- Hick to end 24-year cricket career at season's end
- Indian military scrambles to provide flood relief
- Indian military scrambles to provide flood relief
- Lonmin ramps up defense against Xstrata
- Pakistan: Cases against Sharif still pursued
- Asia stocks fall amid Thai, Japan political woes
- Asia stocks fall amid Thai, Japan political woes
- Number of jobless claiming benefits jumps in Spain
- ECB expected to leave interest rates unchanged
- Betis to sign Spain striker Garcia from Zaragoza
- Jamaica's qualifier moved due to Gustav damage
- Oil falls as global demand concerns re-emerge
- Reports: Russia, Uzbekistan to build gas pipeline
- Asia stocks fall amid Thai, Japan political woes
- Asia stocks fall amid Thai, Japan political woes
- Malaysian shipping firm issues Gulf of Aden ban
- Hurdler Kallur pulls out of Golden League meet
- Japan's ruling party reels from PM's resignation
- Japan's ruling party reels from PM's resignation
- Lewis telethon raises record $65 million for MDA
- HK stocks up as airlines soar on easing oil prices
- HK stocks up as airlines soar on easing oil prices
- Tajikistan to ration electricity again
- KBD chief says banks seeking Lehman deal
- KBD chief says banks seeking Lehman deal
- Alcatel-Lucent names Camus chairman, Verwaayen CEO
- London's FTSE-100 index down 0.4 points at 5602.4
- Republicans look to regain convention footing
- BP America buys 25pct Chesapeake stake
- Cyprus' rival leaders set for historic peace talks
- KBD chief says banks seeking Lehman deal
- IOC names Wiberg to lead Winter Youth Games team
- Gijon aims to avoid further fan racism
- Thai premier declares emergency in capital
- Thai premier declares emergency in capital
- A look at new Alcatel-Lucent bosses
- Pakistan: Cases against Sharif still pursued
- McCain vetter defends Palin review
- Key dates in history of Cyprus peace talks
- Iraqi Cabinet approves China oil deal
- Jags' Collier shot, has life-threatening injuries
- Steiff to make Lagerfeld teddy bear
- Volvo Cars names Stephen Odell new CEO
- Study: No proof of Vytorin link to cancer
- Republicans look to regain convention footing
- Ex-foreign minister touted as Japan's next PM
- Ex-foreign minister touted as Japan's next PM
- Mourinho content with Quaresma's arrival
- Republicans look to regain convention footing
- OECD sees weak second half for G7 economies
- Two of Isinbayeva's records ratified by IAAF
- Cambridge University wants to be on TV
- Pakistan: Cases against Sharif still pursued
- Timeline in Thailand political crisis
- GDF Suez to buy US power company FirstLight
- UK government plans housing market rescue
- US oil industry tallies up damage from Gustav
- Iran: OPEC must rein in overproduction
- Oil falls as global demand concerns re-emerge
- Brits in "sex on beach" trial ask to leave Dubai
- US stocks open higher as oil prices tumble
- Sweden selects Henrik Larsson as captain
- Social Democrats urge economic equity
- US stocks surge, oil prices tumble
- Oil prices plunge as Gustav dissipates
- Siemens, Bombardier to supply 121 double-deck cars
- Republicans look to regain convention footing
- Keegan future at Newcastle in doubt
- Ahmadinejad: Iran, Bolivia are allies
- US construction spending fell 0.6 percent in July
- Russian sumo wrestlers test positive for marijuana
- Russian sumo wrestlers test positive for marijuana
- US stocks soar, oil tumbles on relief over Gustav
- US manufacturing shrinks in Aug., inflation slows
- GM opens second India plant
- GM opens second India plant
- Man gulps 11.5 pounds, wins Ohio chili contest
- US construction spending fell 0.6 percent in July
- Virgin interested in Gatwick
- Republicans look to regain convention footing
- Mushrooms poison 'Horse Whisperer' author
- Woman FM within reach of Israel's highest office
- Argentine pairs wins World Tango Championships
- US manufacturing shrinks in Aug., inflation slows
- Argentine pairs wins World Tango Championships
- Euro falls as Gustav weakens
- Reports: Russia, Uzbekistan to build gas pipeline
- Study: Smoking hurts women more than men
- Lawyers: top US official exposed classified data
- Brits in "sex on beach" trial ask to leave Dubai
- Mandela partners with Oxford University Press
- Tata Motors suspends work at Nano factory
- Nigeria: U.S. journalist arrested in oil region
- US manufacturing shrinks in Aug., inflation slows
- NY Fed's Checki: Banks need 'extensive repairs'
- Argentina will pay US$6 bln Paris Club debt
- German retailer Karstadt to cut 450 jobs
- McCain says Palin thoroughly checked
- Brothers admit plundering corpses in Philadelphia
- Insurers estimate Gustav claims as high as $10B
- Egyptian lawmaker arrested in slain singer case
- NY Fed banker warns against rapid credit growth
- Dollar rises as oil prices slide after Gustav
- Reports: Russian police raid retailer Evroset
- Freddie Mac to sell $4B in two, five-year debt
- McCain says Palin thoroughly checked
- EU delays antitrust probe BHP Billiton bid
- US probe finds fewer Afghan deaths than UN claimed
- Argentina will pay US$6 bln Paris Club debt
- EU delays antitrust probe BHP Billiton bid
- Software AG signs deal with Banco do Brasil
- CAL, Hainan cooperate on mileage program
- Forte Hotel marks Mid-autumn festival
- Sheraton restaurants feature birthday special
- Splendor Kaohsiung introduces dining bonus at Teppanyaki
- Lees Hotel offers fruit vinegar
- Splendor Taichung presents summer vacation packages
- Taipei Hotel Festival opens with great offers
- Taipei shares close down at near two-year low
- Thai central bank moves to support baht
- European currencies fall in Asia on expectations of lower rates
- World oil prices mixed in Asian trade
- MSCI pan-Asia stocks index at two-year low
- Credit crisis, food prices plague Argentine economy
- Venezuela and South Africa to sign energy deal
- Brazil and Britain seek more 'ambitious' bilateral trade
- Australia cuts interest rate for first time since 2001
- In Brief
- Eurostar high-speed train sees double-digit growth in 2008
- KBD chief says it is in talks to acquire Lehman Brothers
- Google introduces new Web browser for Windows users
- UK's Brown to unveil housing market support plan
- South Korea vows stern measures against won's steep fall
- Taro Aso may increase spending as next PM
- 'Ikigai,' or 'joie de vivre,' helps keep death away, study shows
- Tutankhamen's tomb baby mystery may be solved
- Rower begins Pacific trek
- Record turnout as virgins dance for Swaziland's king
- In Brief
- Australian school apologizes for turning away Sikh student
- China space walk mission due late September, says report
- Bipolar development related to father's age, research shows
- Argentine pair show the world the way to tango
- Aid agencies plan CO2 offsets that also help poor
- Sidelines
- Taiwan joins 16 nations in hunt for remaining World Cup berths
- Indian tennis federation seeks control of future tour events
- Bennati takes Vuelta lead but loses out to Boonen
- Nadal beats Querry despite 'bad day'
- City swipes Robinho, Berbatov off to United in deadline drama
- Singh wins for second straight week
- Kuo's smashing performance secures Dodgers win
- Young female Iraqi would-be suicide bomber wanted to be doctor
- Thailand's political stalemate takes a tricky turn
- Worst seems over for storm-hit New Orleans as Gustav eases
- NATO, U.S. deny involvement in civilian deaths in Kabul
- Cambodian PM's party named election winner
- U.S. House speaker makes historic visit to Hiroshima site
- Curfew lifted in Indian Kashmir as Ramadan starts
- U.S. presidential poll and Taiwan's hopes
- In Brief
- Russia regrets EU talks freeze; hails 'victory' in domestic news
- Japanese voters stunned by Fukuda's surprise resignation
- Somali pirates want US$8m to free three cargo vessels
- Marchers urge Republicans to halt Iraq war
- In Brief
- 82% of would-be conscripts interested in R&D: survey
- Design alliance begins operations
- Medical aid mission heads for Mongolia
- Passengers absent from KRTC's late-night trains
- Fitel seeks new capital to overcome financial hardship
- Glassware, projector companies merge to expand global market
- MOEA asks for referendums over nuclear waste
- Thousands of part-time jobs offered to help unemployed
- Top economic planner calls on public to help boost economy
- Taiwan hopes to import water to Kinmen from China
- Ma counters criticism, puts blame on DPP
- Yeh says he gave documents to Chen
- MOFA asks visitors to Thailand to take heed
- Emergency declared in Thai capital after clashes
- Paraguay stance at U.N. not linked to diplomatic ties: MOFA
- Republicans look to regain convention footing
- John and Elizabeth Edwards cancel joint appearance
- Will Wu appear in court on Sep. 19?
- Taiwan shares open little changed
- 22 couples to marry on Alishan
- U.S. dollar up in early Taipei trading
- `Cirque du Soleil' to perform in Taipei in January
- Taiwan helps with reconstruction in quake-hit Chinese province
- Kaohsiung City recruiting 'host families' for student teachers
- MOEA panned over handling of low-level radioactive waste site issue
- Today in history
- Foreign exchange rates
- Pursue Chen for money laundering
- The Wimax canary
- Chen declares his state affairs expenses exceeded income
- Archaeologists say Southern Taiwan rice fossils are from Stone Age
- EPA to ban indoor karaoke on weekends
- President confident to achieve economic platform by 2016
- Ike Pappas, who broadcast Oswald death, dead at 75
- US manufacturing shrinks in Aug., inflation slows
- India's Tata stops work indefinitely at Nano plant
- India's Tata stops work indefinitely at Nano plant
- Jags' Collier shot, has life-threatening injuries
- US oil industry tallies up damage from Gustav
- Robinho gets his chance in the Premier League
- Alcatel-Lucent names Camus chairman, Verwaayen CEO
- Brothers admit plundering corpses in Philadelphia
- Republicans look to regain convention footing
- Rock Hall will honor music innovator Les Paul
- Egyptian lawmaker arrested in slain singer case
- EADS plans new German plant in restructuring
- Alcatel-Lucent names Camus chairman, Verwaayen CEO
- US stocks jump as oil tumbles
- U.S. Open Results
- Report: Top US official exposed classified data
- Hick to end 24-year cricket career at season's end
- Hick to end 25-year cricket career at season's end
- Pakistan: Cases against Sharif still being pursued
- Pakistan: Cases against Sharif still being pursued
- Oil prices plunge as Gustav dissipates
- What the `frak'? Faux curse seeping into language
- Blatter presents Italy with World Cup badge
- Cambridge University wants to be on TV
- US House Speaker visits Hiroshima A-bomb memorial
- US House Speaker visits Hiroshima A-bomb memorial
- Argentine pairs wins World Tango Championships
- Republicans look to regain convention footing
- Sri Lanka says it has seized key rebel town
- Bennati wins fourth stage of Spanish Vuelta
- Timeline in Thailand political crisis
- Argentina will pay US$6 billion Paris Club debt
- United drops planned meal charges on Europe trips
- Pfizer resuming ads for Lipitor after controversy
- US dollar up, gold down in European trading
- Insurers estimate Gustav claims as high as $10B
- US House speaker visits Hiroshima bomb memorial
- US House speaker visits Hiroshima bomb memorial
- Hick to end 25-year cricket career at season's end
- US dollar up, gold down in European trading
- Singer-actor Jerry Reed dies at the age of 71
- Tata Motors stops work indefinitely at Nano plant
- Tata Motors stops work indefinitely at Nano plant
- Spanish Vuelta Results
- Newcastle: Keegan has not been fired as manager
- Dementieva makes US Open semis; Federer later
- Gulf wealth makes Man City new heavyweight
- US stocks turn mixed; tech sectors weak
- GM opens second India plant
- GM opens second India plant
- Brazil governor proposes new Rio-Sao Paulo highway
- Newcastle: Keegan not fired as club's manager
- Don LaFontaine, voice of movie trailers, dies
- US coal producers say regulations cut production
- Freddie Mac to sell $4B in two, five-year debt
- Thai protesters remain defiant, vow to fight on
- Ford puts veteran executive in charge of Volvo
- EPA vetoes Miss. Delta flood control project
- Italy to ban Napoli fans from away games
- US retailers slash prices, but at what cost?
- Cambridge University wants to be on TV
- Getting arrested can cause heart attack
- Oil prices plunge as Gustav dissipates
- Russian president shrugs off Western threats
- Singer-actor Jerry Reed dies at the age of 71
- Powell runs 9.72 in 100 meters at Lausanne
- McCain camp: Questions on Palin's party a 'smear'
- Berbatov rejected better offers to join Man United
- Hick to end 25-year cricket career at season's end
- The Williams Sisters Head-to-Head
- Tata Motors stops work indefinitely at Nano plant
- Rock Hall will honor music innovator Les Paul
- Tata Motors stops work indefinitely at Nano plant
- Singer-actor Jerry Reed dies at the age of 71
- More than 800 hospital patients to be evacuated
- Thai protesters flout premier's state of emergency
- NY Fed banker warns against rapid credit growth
- Mauritania moves to try ousted president
- American Airlines asks delay in new China flights
- Report: Top US official mishandled secret data
- Gijon fined for fans' racist taunting
- Republicans look to regain convention footing
- Injured Silva withdraws from Spain squad
- Romania banker predicts inflation will pass target
- UN, US reports on civilian deaths in Afghan raid
- Rights group criticizes excess profanity tickets
- Deere to close utility vehicles plant in Ontario
- Bolt times 19.63 in first 200 since Olympics
- Russian president shrugs off Western threats
- US oil industry tallies up damage from Gustav
- Franchitti headed back to IndyCar Series
- Gold down
- Madrid: Robinho's mental state led to City sale
- Dollar rises as oil prices slide after Gustav
- Obama, McCain on the issues
- Oil's retreat not enough to sustain US stock rally
- US manufacturing shrinks, construction down
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- Oil's retreat not enough to sustain US stock rally
- Republicans look to regain convention footing
- Athletissima Grand Prix Results
- Ford puts veteran executive in charge of Volvo
- Convergys considers splitting into 2 companies
- Oil's retreat not enough to sustain US stock rally
- Jags' Collier shot, has life-threatening injuries
- Google polishes product line with Chrome browser
- In Florida, Biden touts record on Israel
- Singer-actor Jerry Reed dies at the age of 71
- US manufacturing shrinks, construction down
- Azinger fills out Ryder Cup team
- Oil prices plunge as Gustav dissipates
- Teen suicides dip, experts worry rate remains high
- Report: Top US official mishandled secret data
- Powell, Bolt win in fast times at Lausanne
- Levi Johnston to join Palin family at convention
- US oil industry tallies up damage from Gustav
- Insurers estimate Gustav claims as high as $10B
- Brazil contemplates independent nuclear agency
- Commodities pullback speeds up as oil tumbles
- Bush says McCain knows lessons of Sept. 11
- Lohan gets political on blog, sounds off on Palin
- Lawyer: OJ Simpson ready for trial in Las Vegas
- Palin's husband was member of third party
- Franchitti headed back to IndyCar Series
- Bush gets abbreviated slot for convention speech
- Evacuees kept at bay by checkpoints in New Orleans
- More than 800 hospital patients could be evacuated
- Franchitti headed back to IndyCar Series
- Commodities prices tumble on big oil pullback
- Lawyer: OJ Simpson ready for trial in Las Vegas
- Bush gets abbreviated slot for convention speech
- NFL honors Upshaw at all 16 games
- Colombia annual inflation hits 7.9 pct. in August
- Oliver Kahn plays farewell match
- McCain says Palin thoroughly checked