英文新聞列表 English News List
- Taiwan, France to cooperate on seven scientific projects in 2008
- Maokong Gondola shuts down for maintenance
- KMT lawmaker urges Cabinet to stick to road construction plan
- U.S. hails intellectual property court setup in Taiwan
- Chinese tourists visit Presidential Office
- Lawmaker proposes halving number of Examination Yuan members
- Global market slide and inflation keep haunting Taiwan investors
- Former first lady Wu Shu-jen suffers from broken foot
- Small and medium-sized enterprises urged to invest in bourse
- Pilot strike at Lufthansa subsidiaries likely to hit more than 600 flights
- Fed, SEC complete information sharing pact
- Sen. Kennedy's wife says he's fighting fatigue but doing well with cancer treatments
- Austria's governing coalition crumbles; new elections likely in September
- ATP-Budapest Grand Prix Results
- Chelsea coach Scolari must act quickly on arrival in English football
- Fed, SEC complete information- sharing pact aimed at detecting risks to US financial system
- Obama blames Washington for country's economic woes, says McCain won't make difference
- Tour de France Results
- Tour de France Results
- McCain presents his economic plan, Obama seeks to tie him to Bush's unpopular policies
- Austria's governing coalition crumbles; new elections likely in September
- Obama blames Washington for country's economic woes, says McCain won't make difference
- London's FTSE-100 index closes up 99.95 points at 5,512.7
- Publicist: Nicole Kidman gives birth Monday in Nashville to girl named Sunday
- Microsoft says it's willing to renew Yahoo negotiations if shareholders oust board
- Ford declines comment on report China's Chery interested in Volvo
- Shell oil says it has begun waterflooding to extend life of Gulf of Mexico wells by 10 years
- US candidate Obama's campaign plane lands midflight for maintenance, safety check
- Bolivia's Morales says he'll retire to the old coca farm if he loses referendum
- Study: Parents of twins more likely to have mental problems than parents of single babies
- Nicole Kidman gives birth Monday in US to girl named Sunday, publicist says
- French rider Samuel Dumoulin wins 3rd stage of the Tour de France; Feillu takes yellow jersey
- House of Lords begins hearing appeal by Serious Fraud Office over BAE-Saudi corruption probe
- Obama blames Washington for country's economic woes, says McCain won't make difference
- French postal service studies plan that could pave way for privatization
- McCain presents his economic plan, Obama seeks to tie him to Bush's unpopular policies
- US, Poland say missile defense talks will continue, despite rejection of US offer
- Fed, SEC complete information-sharing pact aimed at detecting risks to US financial system
- Thousands protest against Thai police over lack of action against former prime minister
- Thousands protest against Thai police over lack of action against former prime minister
- US stocks fall on economic worries, earnings jitters
- Pironkova and Safarova advance to second round in Budapest Grand Prix
- Panathinaikos signs Croatian striker Ante Rukavina for 4 years
- US airlines report fewer delays in May, although more than 1 in 5 flights still late
- US candidate Obama's campaign plane lands midflight for maintenance, safety check
- US candidate Obama's campaign plane lands midflight for maintenance, safety check
- Obama blames Washington for country's economic woes, says McCain won't make difference
- Obama blames Washington for country's economic woes, says McCain won't make difference
- Israel: deal signed to swap prisoners with Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas, bodies exhumed
- Israel: deal signed to swap prisoners with Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas, bodies exhumed
- Israel: deal signed to swap prisoners with Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas, bodies exhumed
- ATP-Mercedes Cup Results
- US candidate Obama's campaign plane lands midflight for maintenance, safety check
- McCain presents his economic plan, Obama seeks to tie him to Bush's unpopular policies
- US, Germany differ on nuclear energy on sidelines of G-8 summit
- US, Germany differ on nuclear energy on sidelines of G-8 summit
- French rider Samuel Dumoulin wins 3rd stage of the Tour de France; Feillu takes yellow jersey
- A brief look at the third stage of the Tour de France
- Wimbledon champion Nadal pulls out of Mercedes Cup with knee problems
- Liverpool's Rick Parry elected to represent English clubs on ECA board
- ATP-Mercedes Cup Results
- US stocks fall on economic worries, earnings jitters
- TNK-BP directors vote to keep CEO
- United Airlines pushes back start of US-Moscow flights because of skyrocketing oil prices
- Obama blames Washington for country's economic woes
- WTA-Budapest Grand Prix Results
- Peruvian miners suspend weeklong strike
- Acasuso upset, Nadal withdraws from Mercedes Cup with knee problems
- Pashanski beats 2004 Olympic champion Massu in straight sets
- PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- PGA Champions Tour Schedule-Winners
- LPGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- Inter wants to sign Lampard from Chelsea if the price is right
- McCain presents his economic plan, Obama seeks to tie him to Bush's unpopular policies
- UEFA Cup set for rebranding to revive fading fortunes
- Mourners gather for viewing of former Sen. Jesse Helms; funeral planned Tuesday
- Swiss Open Results
- Oil retreats, giving up nearly $4, as Mideast tensions ease; long-term slide seen as unlikely
- Wimbledon champion Nadal pulls out of Mercedes Cup with knee problems
- Corn, soybeans plunge on warm US Midwest weather
- California dreaming _ can McCain win there?
- Obama's plane makes safe, unscheduled landing in St. Louis for safety check
- Obama will hold acceptance speech at football stadium with more seats
- Bush administration says Democrats' refusal to vote on SKorea trade deal `inexcusable'
- Seeds Igor Andreev and Guillermo Canas win at Swiss Open
- Hundreds attend funeral of Turkish Football Federation president
- Publicist: Nicole Kidman gives birth Monday in Nashville to girl named Sunday
- Zenit says talks with Barcelona on Arshavin transfer have ended
- Israel: deal signed to swap prisoners with Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas, bodies exhumed
- Ex-hostage Betancourt tastes freedom with same drive that kept her alive
- Liverpool gives Portsmouth permission to enter transfer talks with Crouch
- ATP-Mercedes Cup Results
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- GM said to consider job and brand cuts, adding small cars as US auto market drop continues
- ATP Schedule-Winners
- World Golf Ranking
- Oil retreats, giving up nearly $4 a barrel, as supply concerns subside for the moment
- Obama will hold acceptance speech at football stadium with more seats
- Bush administration says Democrats' refusal to vote on SKorea trade deal "inexcusable"
- ATP-Campbell's Hall of Fame Championships Results
- Study: Parents of twins more likely to report mental strains than parents of single babies
- Gold down
- GM said to consider job and brand cuts, adding small cars as US auto market drop continues
- Obama will hold acceptance speech at football stadium with more seats
- ATP Rankings
- US stocks decline on worries about financial sector
- Sudan's parliament approves election law ahead of key 2009 vote
- Game maker tries to legitimize popular Facebook activity with authorized version of Scrabble
- Anheuser-Busch says InBev's board plan is attempt to buy the company at price that is too low
- US stocks fall on worries about financial sector
- US stocks fall on worries about financial sector
- Serbian Parliament approves new government made of pro-Western group and Milosevic's party
- Mourners gather at church for viewing of former US senator Jesse Helms; Funeral Tuesday
- AL Cy Young Award winner CC Sabathia traded from Indians to Brewers
- WTA-Palermo International Results
- Corn, soybeans plunge on warm US Midwest weather
- Pittsburgh Penguins sign forward Janne Pesonen to 1-year deal
- Dollar gains against major currencies, pushing oil below $142
- Chicago museum opens exhibit on immigration
- AirTran to cut 180 pilot jobs and 300 flight attendant jobs effective in September
- Buck hits 3-run homer in the 10th inning and the Royals snap Rays' 7-game winning streak
- Concerns about credit, housing wipe $1.3 trillion from S&P 500's financial companies in 2008
- ATP-Campbell's Hall of Fame Championships Results
- Top-seeded Pennetta, No. 4 Suarez Navarro and No. 5 Errani advance at Palermo International
- US airlines report fewer delays in May, although more than 1 in 5 flights still late
- US hostage freed after years of captivity in Colombia denounces revolutionary group
- Serbian Parliament approves new government made of pro-Western group and Milosevic's party
- Microsoft says it's willing to renew Yahoo negotiations if shareholders oust board
- Ecuador speedwalking champion Perez eyes Beijing gold before retirement
- Former Wall Street Journal editor Marcus Brauchli is named to lead Washington Post
- San Francisco group proposes naming sewage plant for President George W. Bush
- Obama will hold acceptance speech at football stadium with more seats
- AirTran to cut 180 pilot jobs and 300 flight attendant jobs effective in September
- European Union official warns that euro-zone inflation could spiral out of control
- US stocks fall on worries about financial sector
- Game maker tries to legitimize popular Facebook activity with authorized version of Scrabble
- Chile's 12-month economic growth slows to 2.1 percent in May amid global cooling
- US hostage freed after years of captivity in Colombia denounces revolutionary group
- Donald Young defeats Jun Woong-sun in Hall of Fame first-rounder
- Tri-Nations: Springbok captain Smit to miss NZ, Australia tests
- Will Smith rules Fourth of July weekend with $62.6 million debut for superhero tale `Hancock'
- Ronaldinho, Robinho to lead Brazil in Beijing Olympics
- Ronaldinho, Robinho to lead Brazil in Beijing Olympics
- US government to announce changes to vehicle crash test rating program
- Microsoft says it's willing to renew Yahoo negotiations if shareholders oust board
- Latin American Football Results
- Obama wouldn't attend the Olympics opening, says progress needed between China and Dalai Lama
- Tri-Nations: Springbok captain Smit to miss NZ, Australia tests
- Tri-Nations: Springbok captain Smit to miss NZ, Australia tests
- Obama will hold acceptance speech at football stadium with more seats
- Digital downloads' threat to DVDs prompts Lehman analyst to downgrade entertainment industry
- US foreclosure aid inches toward Senate passage over Republican objections
- Be they Obamas or McCains, scrutiny and opportunity awaits the next presidential children
- Potential pollution cases stymied by confusion after Supreme Court decision
- French 1-2 at Tour de France on stage 3, where favorites take it easy ahead of time trial
- European rocket with 2 satellites successfully launches from French Guiana
- Time is running out, but hurdler Felicien is still holding out hope for Beijing Games
- Billionaire Warren Buffett gives $2.05B worth of stock to charities
- Fabian Cancellara out for the yellow jersey in the first time trial of the Tour de France
- Obama will hold acceptance speech at football stadium with more seats
- APNewsBreak: Under pressure, Pentagon to build cluster bombs posing fewer civilian risks
- Ex-hostage Betancourt tastes freedom with same drive that kept her alive
- US hostage freed after years of captivity in Colombia denounces revolutionary group
- New Zealand Treasury warns economy may have slipped into recession
- New Zealand Treasury warns economy may have slipped into recession
- Grenada prime minister seeks 4th term in election focused on Caribbean island's economy
- Police nab Mercedes-climbing goat, dog comes along for the ride
- Digital downloads' threat to DVDs prompts Lehman analyst to downgrade entertainment industry
- Nicaraguan attorney general accuses opposition leader, 38 others of fraud
- Wipeout? High gas prices crimp style of laid-back surfers, thump industry
- Leave Constitution at the door: Rights like free speech don't extend to 'public' online spaces
- Dollar woes cramp economy, US consumers, but the government's options are limited
- Allco Finance sells part of Singapore property group to reduce debt
- Allco Finance sells part of Singapore property group to reduce debt
- Tug-of-war, obstacle courses, live pigeon shooting: Reliving quirky sports in Olympic history
- Cy Young Award winner CC Sabathia traded from Indians to Brewers
- All Blacks make 2 changes for second Tri-Nations test against South Africa
- Buck hits 3-run homer in the 10th inning and the Royals snap Rays' 7-game winning streak
- German leader upbeat on G-8, but progress on climate change slow
- German leader upbeat on G-8, but progress on climate change slow
- Venezuelan new car sales fall 27 percent through June as economic growth stalls
- North Korea rejects any possibility of summit with South Korea
- Like most 10-year-olds, Malia Obama says dads can be embarassing at times, even her famous one
- New Zealand Treasury warns economy may have slipped into recession
- US, Germany differ on nuclear energy on sidelines of G-8 summit
- UN, World Bank chiefs urge G-8 to make progress on climate change, food crisis
- Malaysian state may compel Muslim civil servants to pray 5 times a day
- Venezuela's Roman Catholic Church condemns list barring candidates from running
- Colorado beats Milwaukee 4-3
- Forensic experts search for 'dirty war' dead at former military base
- European Union official warns that euro-zone inflation could spiral out of control
- Ringo Starr hands out cupcakes and throws up peace signs to celebrate his 68th birthday
- US exports to Iran rose even as Bush talked tough on sanctions over nuclear, terror activities
- AP Review: John Woo restores credibility to Chinese epics with 'Red Cliff'
- G-8 leaders huddle to discuss market instability, oil prices, climate change
- G-8 leaders huddle to discuss market instability, oil prices, climate change
- Pioneer to sell Blu-ray recorders as Japanese competition steps up in next-generation video
- Pioneer to sell Blu-ray recorders as Japanese competition steps up in next-generation video
- Malaysian dissident party puts off plan for no-confidence vote against prime minister
- Buck hits 3-run homer in the 10th inning, Royals snap Rays' 7-game winning streak
- Los Angeles beat Atlanta 3-0, take share of lead in NL West
- Robbers steal US$300,000 from a bank in a brazen heist near Malaysian police station
- Robbers steal US$300,000 from a bank in a brazen heist near Malaysian police station
- Monday's MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
- Former secretaries of state say Congress should be consulted before president can go to war
- Oil rebounds on weaker dollar, renewed buying after nearly US$4 drop in previous session
- Oil rebounds on weaker dollar, renewed buying after nearly US$4 drop in previous session
- Indian stocks drop sharply; Sensex falls more than 3 percent on continued investor uncertainty
- Indian stocks drop sharply; Sensex falls more than 3 percent on continued investor uncertainty
- Original Village People policeman in hospital following vocal-cord surgery
- G-8 leaders express 'strong concern' about rising oil, food prices; call for more oil output
- G-8 leaders express 'strong concern' about rising oil, food prices; call for more oil output
- G-8 leaders express 'strong concern' about rising oil, food prices; call for more oil output
- McCain, Obama duel on economic fix-it plans
- SKorea: North Korea nuclear talks to resume this week in Beijing; 1st meeting since October
- Thai court says government's bid to help Cambodia in world heritage bid was unconstitutional
- Woo says his new historical epic is about Chinese culture and values
- Woo says his new historical epic is about Chinese culture and values
- Japanese PM: G-8 endorses halving of world greenhouse gas emissions by 2050
- G-8 leaders express 'strong concern' about rising oil, food prices; call for more oil output
- G-8 leaders express 'strong concern' about rising oil, food prices; call for more oil output
- G-8 leaders express 'strong concern' about rising oil, food prices; call for more oil output
- Taiwan stock index plummets almost 4 percent after overnight Wall Street weakness
- SKorea: North Korea nuclear talks to resume this week in Beijing; 1st meeting since October
- UK's No. 2 homebuilder, Persimmon, says first-half sales declined 34 percent
- South Pacific island Niue looks at nationwide ban on tobacco, smoking, says health official
- G-8 leaders express 'strong concern' about rising oil and food prices but signal confidence
- G-8 leaders express 'strong concern' about rising oil and food prices but signal confidence
- Church of England rejects assurances sought by opponents of women bishops
- G-8 leaders express 'strong concern' about rising oil and food prices but signal confidence
- G-8 leaders express 'strong concern' about rising oil and food prices but signal confidence
- G-8 leaders express 'strong concern' about rising oil and food prices but signal confidence
- AP Review: John Woo restores credibility to Chinese epics with 'Red Cliff'
- Woo says his new historical epic is about Chinese culture and values
- US to allow livestock grazing on conservation sites after record flooding in Midwest
- GM, Ford say China sales rise sharply as automakers look to Chinese buyers to drive growth
- GM, Ford say China sales rise sharply as automakers look to Chinese buyers to drive growth
- Australian business confidence falls in June to 7-year low; survey predicts economic slowdown
- Australian business confidence falls in June to 7-year low; survey predicts economic slowdown
- UK's No. 2 homebuilder, Persimmon, says first-half sales declined 34 percent
- AP Review: John Woo restores credibility to Chinese epics with 'Red Cliff'
- Oil holds steady after nearly US$4 drop in previous session
- Oil holds steady after nearly US$4 drop in previous session
- North Korea nuclear talks to resume this week in Beijing for first time in nine months
- North Korea nuclear talks to resume this week in Beijing for first time in nine months
- Russian president says talks with Bush have brought no progress on disputes with US
- Hamas-Fatah row over end of Abbas' term could further weaken his ability to rule
- China's shares rise for 2nd day, led by coal producers on news resource tax to be postponed
- China's shares rise for 2nd day, led by coal producers on news resource tax to be postponed
- No gainers among FTSE-100 in morning trading as index falls 135 points
- Novartis completes first stage in $38 billion takeover of eye-care company Alcon
- Cambodians celebrate World Heritage status for disputed temple
- Euro lower against dollar to US$1.5678 on weaker industrial production figures
- Audi reports 6-month sales rose 1.4 percent on demand from Chinese buyers
- UK's No. 2 homebuilder, Persimmon, says first-half sales declined 34 percent
- New York museum promises repair to Concorde nose cone knocked off when rammed by truck
- Dhoni opts out of India's Sri Lanka series while Tendulkar returns to the squad
- G-8 endorses halving of world greenhouse gas emissions by 2050; critics say it falls short
- Dhoni opts out of India's Sri Lanka series while Tendulkar returns to the squad
- McCain, Obama duel on economic fix-it plans
- German conglomerate Siemens set to outline plans for global job cuts
- UK's No. 2 homebuilder, Persimmon, says first-half sales declined 34 percent
- Japan stocks fall to lowest since mid-April amid wider Asian declines, credit concerns
- Japan stocks fall to lowest since mid-April amid wider Asian declines, credit concerns
- EU invites Slovakia to join euro in 2009, fixes koruna exchange rate at 30.1260 for euro1
- Afghan report blames foreign intelligence agency for Kabul blast; Pakistan denies involvement
- First time trial in Tour de France expected to give early indications of overall winner
- US dollar mixed, gold up in European morning trading
- Ukrainian president visiting Austria to discuss Euro 2012 preparations
- Eni to sell 350 million cubic meters of gas to Russian power company TGK-9
- Communist allies withdraw support to Indian prime minister's coalition government
- Communist allies withdraw support to Indian prime minister's coalition government
- Swiss bank UBS expands Mideast operation to Saudi Arabia, eyes Qatar
- Russian president says talks with Bush have brought no progress on disputes with US
- EU makes Slovakia member of euro zone as of Jan. 1, 2009
- Cheney, US senators expected to attend funeral for North Carolina's Jesse Helms
- Chelsea rejects approach from Inter Milan for England midfielder Frank Lampard
- BASF lowers outlook at chemical unit to 2.4 percent due to rising energy costs
- Chelsea rejects approach from Inter Milan for England midfielder Frank Lampard
- No gainers among FTSE-100 in early trading as index falls more than 2 percent
- AP Review: John Woo restores credibility to Chinese epics with 'Red Cliff'
- Poll: John McCain looks like best presidential candidate in show among US pet owners
- Afghan presidential spokesman blames foreign intelligence agency for Kabul blast
- Hong Kong stock market falls as US fears and regional losses weigh on investors
- Hong Kong stock market falls as US fears and regional losses weigh on investors
- Oil slips further after nearly US$4 drop in previous session
- EU court confirms euro249 million cartel fine on Lafarge
- German conglomerate Siemens to cut 4.2 percent of its global work force
- South Korean opposition party to end boycott of legislature over US beef imports
- South Korean opposition party to end boycott of legislature over US beef imports
- German cartel office raises concerns over Air Berlin's Condor takeover
- Stocks head for lower open ahead of Bernanke speech as credit worries escalate
- Siemens to cut 4.2 of its global work force, blames slowing economy for decision
- Communist allies withdraw support to Indian prime minister's coalition government
- London's FTSE-100 down 77.2 points at 5435.5
- Communist allies withdraw support to Indian prime minister's coalition government
- Most Asian markets tumble on Wall Street's lead amid more US credit, financial fears
- Most Asian markets tumble on Wall Street's lead amid more US credit, financial fears
- Sri Lanka takes Zimbabwe's place on tour of England
- New pro-Western Serbian prime minister takes office
- Latvia's annual inflation dips to 17.7 percent, first drop in 13 months
- Afghanistan suggests Pakistan agency behind embassy bombing, Pakistan denies involvement
- Former secretaries of state say Congress should be consulted before president can go to war
- Peugeot Citroen sales rise 4.6 percent in first half led by developing markets
- McCain, Obama duel on economic fix-it plans
- Chelsea rejects approach from Inter Milan for England midfielder Frank Lampard
- Swiss nationalists force popular vote on banning Muslim call-to-prayer minarets
- Dutch showjumper Albert Zoer breaks leg in training
- Europe, most Asian markets tumble on Wall Street's lead amid US credit, financial fears
- Turkish, Greek youths sentenced to prison for brutal subway station attack on German retiree
- Ecuador authorities seize televisions station alleging unpaid debt
- Fed weighs giving Wall Street firms more time to tap emergency loans
- Ineligible spinner plunges England's Twenty20 Cup into chaos
- Japanese housewife brews up plan to escape from robber: tea and conversation
- Japanese housewife brews up plan to escape from robber: tea and conversation
- Fed weighs giving Wall Street firms more time to tap emergency loans
- G-8 leaders call for greenhouse gas reductions, say oil, food prices threaten global economy
- EU Parliament votes to include airlines in emissions trading, despite US concern
- Afghan report blames foreign intelligence agency for Kabul blast; Pakistan denies involvement
- G-8 leaders express 'strong concern' about rising oil and food prices but signal confidence
- G-8 leaders express 'strong concern' about rising oil and food prices but signal confidence
- EU Parliament demands tighter environmental scrutiny of Baltic pipeline
- McCain, Obama duel on repairing slumping U.S. economy
- Original Village People policeman in hospital following vocal-cord surgery
- Siemens to cut 4.2 of its global work force, blames slowing economy for decision
- Thai court rulings expected to further heighten political pressure on government
- Thai court rulings expected to further heighten political pressure on government
- Minnesota gambling authority asks if Obama campaign's Web solicitation is a raffle
- South Korean opposition party to end boycott of legislature over US beef imports
- South Korean opposition party to end boycott of legislature over US beef imports
- ICC to invest US$300 million to develop cricket
- Developing nations say G-8 falls short on climate change goals, must help solve food crisis
- Chinese police detain man for alleged rumor of Dalai Lama plot to target Olympic torch relay
- Chinese police detain man for alleged rumor of Dalai Lama plot to target Olympic torch relay
- Obama proposes changing bankruptcy laws to help military, seniors, natural disaster victims
- Chelsea rejects approach from Inter Milan for England midfielder Frank Lampard
- Germany's Merkel calls G-8 climate agreement a "major step forward"
- G-8 leaders express 'strong concern' about rising oil and food prices but signal confidence
- G-8 leaders express 'strong concern' about rising oil and food prices but signal confidence
- Faked mixed martial arts shows with men kissing draw police suspicion in Arkansas
- Fed weighs giving Wall Street firms more time to tap emergency loans
- ConocoPhillips reports lower 2nd-qtr global production, input costs weigh on rising margins
- WTA-Budapest Grand Prix Results
- Dutch Senate approves treaty aimed at streamlining EU decision making
- Europe, most Asian markets tumble on Wall Street's lead amid US credit, financial fears
- Fiat to lay off workers at 4 Italian plants due to market decline
- Chelsea rejects approach from Inter Milan for England midfielder Frank Lampard
- Spain on top of sporting world after triumphs at Wimbledon and Euro 2008 football championship
- Poll: John McCain looks like best presidential candidate in show among US pet owners
- German cartel office raises concerns over Air Berlin's Condor takeover
- Turkish, Greek youths sentenced to prison for brutal subway station attack on German retiree
- Ecuador authorities seize televisions station alleging unpaid debt
- US stock futures head lower after Bernanke says Fed is considering extending lending efforts
- EU Parliament votes to include airlines in emissions trading, despite US concern
- Ex-US official says Vice President Cheney sought cuts in health officials climate testimony
- EU nations to publish oil stocks weekly
- EU nations say rating agencies should face more oversight
- Thai court rulings expected to further heighten political pressure on government
- Ex-US official says Cheney sought cuts in health official's climate testimony
- EU clears Poland of budget sanctions, chides Britain for deficit
- Thai court rulings expected to further heighten political pressure on government
- Researcher: Test-tube babies not at greater health risk than normal babies
- Fed weighs giving Wall Street firms more time to tap emergency loans
- Iran's president dismisses threat of war by US, Israel as a 'joke'
- InBev makes appeal to St. Louis in full-page newspaper ad
- McCain, Obama duel on repairing slumping U.S. economy
- Microsoft fluffs cloud computing lineup, offers Exchange and other software for $15 a month
- Ex-US official says Cheney pushed for cutting health official's climate testimony
- Siemens to cut 4.2 percent of its global work force, blames slowing economy for decision
- Eight Islamic nations adopt 10-year trade plan, vow to boost food supply
- Law Lords told that US and Swiss investigations continue as they consider UK halt to BAE probe
- Oil sheds more than US$6 in two days
- ICC to invest US$300 million to develop cricket
- US stocks advance uneasily as oil falls, Bernanke says Fed considering extending lending
- EU nations to publish oil stocks weekly
- Dutch Senate approves treaty aimed at streamlining EU decision making
- Scolari arrives at Chelsea showing all the composure needed for one of football's top jobs
- Stocks fluctuate as oil falls, Bernanke says Fed considering extending lending efforts
- Norilsk Nickel's shares drop as Vladimir Potanin tightens control over board, replaces CEO
- Obama proposes changing bankruptcy laws to help military, seniors, natural disaster victims
- Pending sales of existing homes in US fall 4.7 percent as housing market troubles continue
- G-8 endorses halving of world greenhouse gas emissions by 2050; critics say it falls short
- G-8 endorses halving of world greenhouse gas emissions by 2050; critics say it falls short
- Communist allies withdraw support to Indian prime minister's coalition government
- Germany says EU sales tax plan would cost it more than euro3.5 billion
- Free fruit and vegetables in EU schoolchildren's lunch packs
- World leaders reject Mugabe's election, promise sanctions against perpetrators of violence
- McCain, Obama duel on repairing slumping U.S. economy
- Church of England still split over having women bishops, rejects proposals by traditionalists
- Chris Kamen likely to make debut for Germany this week
- BMW, Fiat sign MoU on cooperation, design for MINI, Alfa Romeo components
- Pending sales of existing homes in US fall 4.7 percent as housing market troubles continue
- Reports: Patrick Thoresen rejects Philadelphia Flyers renewal offer; set for European hockey
- Chris Kamen likely to make debut for Germany this week
- Michael Vick files for bankruptcy protection while serving time for dogfighting charges
- Fenerbahce says it's agreed four-year contract with Spain striker Guiza
- French anti-terror investigators probe threats over cable TV porn visible in North Africa
- EU Parliament votes to include airlines in emissions trading, despite US concern
- Pending sales of existing homes in US fall 4.7 percent as housing market troubles continue
- Fiat to lay off workers at four Italian plants this fall due to market decline
- Ex-US official says Cheney pushed for cutting health official's climate testimony
- Switzerland striker Hakan Yakin set to sign for Qatar champion
- Volkswagen board holds off on US plant decision for now
- Former secretaries of state say US Congress should be consulted before president can go to war
- Communist allies withdraw support for Indian prime minister's coalition government
- Communist allies withdraw support for Indian prime minister's coalition government
- Obama proposes changing bankruptcy laws to help military, seniors, natural disaster victims
- Hurdler Kallur pulls out of Golden League meets in Rome and Paris due to shin injury
- European clubs reject FIFA rule to limit foreign players
- Schalke, Bremen refuse to release Brazilians for Beijing Olympics
- Oil sheds more than $8 in 2 days as traders take profits and supply worries dissipate
- French senators give standing ovation to Betancourt, praise her courage and tenacity
- Stefan Schumacher wins Tour de France time trial
- Southwest Airlines to offer flights to Canada through flight-sharing deal with WestJet
- Tour de France Stages-Winners
- Report: Kuwait's GDP grew 8 percent in 2007, slowest in six years
- EU Parliament demands tighter environmental scrutiny of Baltic Sea gas pipeline
- WTA-Budapest Grand Prix Results
- Fisherman's Wharf
- Fort San Domingo
- Danshui Old Street
- Taroko National Park
- Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area
- National Symphony Orchestra
- The Taipei Water Park
- The Children's Recreation Center
- Chutzuhu Village
- Kenting National Park
- All Blacks make two changes for test with South Africa
- Cricket match postponed due to ineligible player
- France's Feillu takes yellow jersey
- Rebounding Red Sox blank Twins
- Sidelines
- Rising talent Anthony Kim set to scale taller peaks
- Ronaldinho, Robinho included in Brazil soccer squad
- Nadal withdraws from Stuttgart
- Sugar Pine Logger steams through time
- Taiwan shares down 3.94%
- Yen advances on speculation mortgage industry losses to widen
- European stock-index futures drop; UBS, Deutsche Bank may fall
- Wall Street lower amid earnings concerns
- Oil trades higher as G-8 to discuss soaring prices
- Kookmin Bank falls by record on capital strain
- Treasuries are little changed before report on U.S. home sales
- Australia green activists to block world's biggest coal port
- Asian stocks drop to lowest since November 2006
- China Airlines names Sun new president
- Maersk Tankers buys control of Swift
- TVE Consortium selects Web of Science for its teaching needs
- ECCT 20th year video now online
- Leofoo offers banquet special
- Mio launches dual-sided navigation phone Leap K1
- Shin Kong Life Insurance joins hands with Hainan group in new venture
- In Brief
- Fed's loans to Wall Street may prevent raising rates this year
- UK company's cashflow weakest in at least 16 years, BCC reports
- Microsoft says would reopen Yahoo talks with new board
- Merchants' sentiment falls to a six-year low in Japan, index shows
- Pioneer to sell Blu-ray recorders as Japanese competition steps up
- Beijing sweeps away fake DVDs from streets before the Olympics
- Marks & Spencer to close Taiwan stores on poor sales
- G-8 express concern over tightly controlled yuan exchange rates
- Japanese lady overpowers thief with tea
- New vaccine sneaks into body
- Gels to protect women from HIV may help men
- Common wildlife is alien to many kids in UK
- Trash into treasure, stealing of recyclables booms
- In Brief
- Kidman and Urban welcome daughter
- Unpublished Neruda poems highlight his last romance
- Iran bans stars from adverts
- 'Red cliff' director comes to Taipei
- Will the spirit of Yankee Stadium live on?
- In Brief
- Court in Nepal frees 3 Tibetans jailed for stance against China
- Myanmar approves 1,500 visas
- North Korea nuclear talks to resume soon, envoy says
- Iran's Revolutionary Guards hold war games, report says
- Seven explosions in Pakistan wound 43, officials confirm
- Values, not name is key for DPP
- In Brief
- Communistsend support for India's government
- Cambodians celebrate world heritage status for temple
- Judge dismisses case over burial of 9-11 remains
- Israel ends curfew on Palestinian town
- In Brief
- U.S. hails Taiwan's establishment of an intellectual property court
- Taiwan, France cooperate scientifically
- MND denies claims it is mulling use of wartime fuel reserve
- National Award for Arts winners unveiled
- U.S. senators concerned about freeze on arms sales
- Some nominees may not pass final vote, claim lawmakers
- Diplomatic ties won't be spoilt by Olympic Games, says Ou
- LPGA champion awarded medal
- Wu Ying-yih shares his plans for working with compatriots
- Thai court bans top leader of pro-Thaksin party
- 'Alternative Suhua Highway is government's new policy'
- Bush says US-India nuclear deal, criticized in both countries, is good policy
- G-8 leaders endorse big global-warming cuts by 2050; environmentalists say that's too slow
- Afghans blame 'foreign agency' for Kabul bombing
- G-8 leaders reject Mugabe's election, promise sanctions against perpetrators of violence
- Sarkozy says he will attend Olympics opening ceremony
- Taiwan to compete in Olympics cycling event
- Suicide third-leading cause of death among Taiwan teens
- MOEA to provide report on buying water from China for Kinmen
- Taiwan Lottery searching for jackpot winner
- Ex-Khmer Rouge minister loses appeal against detention by Cambodia's tribunal
- Banning PET bottles to protect environment: activist
- Swimming banned at 14 dangerous Dabao Creek locations
- World champion Rawlinson in Australian athletics team for Beijing
- Controversial academic threatens to sue Buddhist university
- Kaohsiung to offer foreign scholarships next year
- Economics minister clarifies controversial forecast
- President urges public understanding amid high inflation
- Tainan Center pre-vocational training program student numbers up
- EPA weighs in on toilet paper debate
- Cross-strait conference on cogeneration slated for September
- President meets outgoing Japanese envoy
- Immigration Agency vows to tackle bogus marriage issue
- CEPD chief urges more support for local brands
- Student group calls for freeze on university tuition fees
- Three female Chinese tourists reported missing
- Over 1,000 deceased in Taipei city have had ashes scattered
- Anonymous donor whips out NT$1.23 million to clean street ads
- Industry leader meets president over energy tax
- Tour de France Results
- Stefan Schumacher wins Tour de France time trial
- Legal claim of $25 million filed in death of patient in psychiatric ward
- Cipro, similar antibiotics to get 'black box' warning because of tendon rupture
- 2 men sentenced in brutal Germany subway attack on retired teacher
- Paris city council approves plan that could raise skyline of low-rise French capital
- Former US secretaries of state say president should consult Congress before going to war
- Chelsea rejects approach from Inter Milan for England midfielder Frank Lampard
- Police and Londoners struggle to explain brutal killing of 2 French students
- ATP-Mercedes Cup Results
- Madonna recruits Britney Spears to film footage for her upcoming tour
- Euro down against dollar as markets mull Fed response to housing crisis
- Ajantha Mendis to receive military promotion after Asia Cup heroics
- Ajantha Mendis to receive military promotion after Asia Cup heroics
- Scolari arrives at Chelsea showing all the composure needed for one of football's top jobs
- Ireland unveils budget cuts to cope with recession fears, falling tax revenues
- Scolari arrives at Chelsea showing all the composure needed for one of football's top jobs
- Gaz de France CEO reiterates interest in taking stake in Nabucco gas pipeline
- Germany's Dominik Meffert gets first win of year at Swiss Open
- 3 British artists get creative in zero-gravity 'vomit comet' over Moscow
- Ecuadorean Finance Minister resigns; TV official says he disagreed with station seizures
- Chris Kamen likely to make debut for Germany this week after help from Nowitzki
- North Korea nuclear talks to resume this week in Beijing for first time in nine months
- Safin rebounds from first-set deficit to advance at Swedish Open
- A brief look at the fourth stage of the Tour de France
- US stocks rise modestly after Bernanke talk; oil down
- Stefan Schumacher wins Tour de France time trial
- Germans get excited over prospect of Barak Obama visit and possible speech at Brandenburg Gate
- Richmond Federal Reserve President Lacker says US inflation is 'unacceptably high'
- Germans get excited over prospect of Barack Obama visit, possible speech at Brandenburg Gate
- Ecuadorean Finance Minister resigns; TV official says he disagreed with station seizures
- UN mulls sanctions on Zimbabwe that supporters claim enough support to pass
- Iraq raises pressure on US for troop withdrawal timeline
- ATP-Swedish Open Results
- Air France to raise fuel surcharge to handle rising oil costs
- Madonna recruits Britney Spears to film footage for her upcoming tour
- ConocoPhillips 2Q production falls as planned
- British cyclist David Millar promises more after strong time trial at Tour de France
- British cyclist David Millar promises more after strong time trial at Tour de France
- 6 plaintiffs settle in BP blast trial, four plaintiffs remain as trial nears end
- Original Village People policeman in hospital following vocal-cord surgery
- SEC finds credit rating agencies failed to rein in conflicts of interest on mortgage ratings
- Cardinal Health announces restructuring that will cut 600 jobs
- PPG to sell controlling stake in auto glass business to private-equity firm Kohlberg for $330M
- US dollar, gold up in Europe trading
- FIFA says South African stadium behind schedule will be removed from Confederations Cup
- Ex-US official says Cheney pushed for cutting health official's climate testimony
- G-8 leaders reject Mugabe's election, promise sanctions against perpetrators of violence
- London's FTSE-100 down 72.21 points at 5,440.50
- Obama denies he's revising liberal views on war, death penalty in bid to woo centrist voters
- Calleri advances in straight sets at rain-hit Mercedes Cup
- Swiss Open Results
- Former US secretaries of state say president must consult Congress before going to war
- G-8 leaders reject Mugabe's election, promise sanctions against perpetrators of violence
- Germany's Dominik Meffert gets first win of year at Swiss Open
- Cuba says rising global food, oil prices will cause economic 'restrictions'
- FIFA says South African stadium behind schedule will be removed from Confederations Cup
- Swiss nationalists force popular vote on banning Muslim call-to-prayer minarets
- McCain, Obama offer competing plans for critical Hispanic voters to achieve prosperity
- Obama goes negative in ad attacking McCain's energy stance
- Norilsk Nickel's shares drop as Vladimir Potanin tightens control over board, replaces CEO
- Polish foreign minister avoids missile defense in talk with U.S. presidential candidate Obama
- Polish foreign minister avoids missile defense in talk with U.S. presidential candidate Obama
- Wipeout? High gas prices crimp style of laid-back surfers, thump industry
- Greta Arn upsets Benesova at Budapest Grand Prix
- NFL hires Pennsylvania police chief to run stadium security, prevent signal stealing
- Oil continues to slide for second day as traders take profits and supply worries dissipate
- Cipro, similar antibiotics to get 'black box' warning due to potential tendon ruptures
- Stefan Schumacher wins Tour de France time trial
- McCain, Obama duel on repairing slumping U.S. economy
- FIFA says South African stadium behind schedule will be removed from Confederations Cup
- UN mulls sanctions on Zimbabwe that supporters claim enough support to pass
- Law Lords told that US and Swiss investigations continue as they consider UK halt to BAE probe
- McCain, Obama offer competing plans for critical Hispanic voters to achieve prosperity
- French football player William Gallas impressed by crowds at Tour de France
- A curious decision by Kenny Perry to miss British Open shows where his priority lies
- British government relaxes gun laws on sport ahead of 2012 Olympics
- Afghans blame 'foreign intelligence agency' for Kabul blast; Pakistan denies involvement
- Afghans blame 'foreign intelligence agency' for Kabul blast; Pakistan denies involvement
- Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac shares bounce back amid speculation about impact of accounting rules
- PPG to sell controlling stake in auto glass business to private-equity firm Kohlberg for $330M
- Tiger Woods the world's best player, but will he become a recruiter?
- Venezuela inflation reaches 15.1 percent in first six months
- Iraq raises pressure on US for troop withdrawal timeline
- 1,000 Czechs rally in downtown Prague to protest missile defense deal
- Paulson: Many US foreclosures can't be prevented, some likely to lose homes
- US consumers boost borrowing and say 'charge it' on their credit cards
- Researcher: Test-tube babies not at greater health risk than normal babies
- Richmond Federal Reserve President Lacker urges rate increase to fight inflation
- Anheuser-Busch sues hostile suitor InBev to block any further requests from shareholders
- ATP-Mercedes Cup Results
- Paulson: Many US foreclosures can't be prevented, some people likely to lose homes
- Business software maker VMware shares plunge on abrupt change in CEO, dimming sales outlook
- Calleri advances in straight sets at rain-hit Mercedes Cup
- Family, admirers lay former Sen. Helms to rest
- Fertile country: a slew of new babies linked to Colorado festival
- Polish foreign minister avoids missile defense in talk with U.S. presidential candidate Obama
- Ex-British spy chief says Gordon Brown's new terror law is unnecessary
- US judge grants request to question former Cendant Corp. chairman about $3 billion restitution
- Gold down
- ATP-Catella Swedish Open Results
- US lawmaker threatens attorney general with contempt over Cheney's interview on CIA leak probe
- Afghans blame 'foreign agency' for Kabul bombing
- G-8 leaders endorse big global-warming cuts by 2050; environmentalists say that's too slow
- Polish foreign minister avoids missile defense in talk with U.S. presidential candidate Obama
- Mexico City police chief ousted following botched night club raid
- Safin rebounds from first-set deficit to advance at Swedish Open; Moya crashes out
- Brazil police target top financiers in financial crime crackdown
- US consumers boost borrowing and say 'charge it' on their credit cards
- Italy's opposition groups stage protest in Rome against Berlusconi's policies
- Obama denies he's revising liberal views on war, death penalty in bid to woo centrist voters
- Paulson: Many US foreclosures can't be prevented, some people likely to lose homes
- Study: Older prostate cancer patients may fare worse when given hormone-blocking drugs alone
- US stocks rise on decline in oil, Bernanke talk
- Dollar gains against major currencies as markets consider Fed response to housing crisis
- WTA-Palermo International Results
- LA prosecutors charge Nate Dogg with stalking
- Seeds Rezai and Wickmayer beaten at Palermo International
- Tails, top hats, flavorless food: Queen hosts garden party for 8,000 at Buckingham Palace
- US stocks rise on decline in oil, Bernanke talk; Dow gains 152.25
- ATP-Campbell's Hall of Fame Championships Results
- Ex-US official says Cheney pushed for cutting health official's climate testimony
- 6 plaintiffs settle in BP blast trial, four plaintiffs remain as trial nears end
- US South hopes Volkswagen will become latest foreign automaker to see region's advantages
- McCain, Obama offer competing plans for critical Hispanic voters to achieve prosperity
- Oil continues to slide for second day as traders take profits and supply worries dissipate
- Grenada prime minister seeks 4th term in election focused on economy of Caribbean nation
- US stocks rise on decline in oil, Bernanke talk; Dow gains 152.25
- SEC finds credit rating agencies failed to rein in conflicts of interest on mortgage ratings
- Polish foreign minister avoids missile defense in talk with U.S. presidential candidate Obama
- Commodities slump for 2nd day on big crude drop
- Zimbabwe's foreign minister says Mugabe ready to work with opposition
- ATP-Catella Swedish Open Results
- Fringe autism treatment could get federal study
- Former secretaries of state say Congress must be consulted before the president can go to war
- Realtors' pending home sales report shows US housing slump could drag on another year
- Safin rebounds from first-set deficit to advance at Swedish Open; Moya crashes out
- Vice President Cheney, senators attend funeral for former Sen. Jesse Helms
- DreamWorks Animation sees work speed doubling in switch from AMD to Intel chips
- US House bill tightens law to keep shark fins out of fancy restaurant soups
- Fed to curb shady home-lending practices; may give Wall Street more time to tap emergency fund
- Former secretaries of state say Congress must be consulted before the president can go to war
- Obama ad attacks McCain on energy solutions
- DreamWorks Animation sees work speed increasing in switch from AMD to Intel chips
- US lawmaker threatens attorney general with contempt over Cheney's interview on CIA leak probe
- Alcoa's 2Q profit sinks 24 percent as higher prices fail to offset raw material, outage costs
- Paulson: Many US foreclosures can't be prevented, some people likely to lose homes
- Pentagon to decide whether $35 billion tanker contract will be rebid after report showed flaws
- Seventh-seeded Dancevic ruins Dent's return on Newport grass
- US lawmakers to focus on privacy implications of online advertising practices
- Zimbabwe's foreign minister says Mugabe ready to work with opposition
- Daughter wants justice after mother dies unnoticed on New York hospital floor
- Pentagon to decide whether $35B tanker contract will be rebid
- Italy's opposition groups stage protest in Rome against Berlusconi's policies
- Anheuser-Busch sues hostile suitor InBev to block any further requests from shareholders
- McCain, Obama offer competing plans for critical Hispanic voters to achieve prosperity
- De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions to partner up with USA Boxing
- Analysis: Obama won't try for McCain's budget goal
- US judge dismisses ex-congressman Condit's slander suit against magazine writer Dominick Dunne
- Canadian Auto Workers to announce official endorsement for Hargrove's successor as president
- Ecuador seizes TV stations, companies in debt dispute
- FAA orders new MD-80 series safety inspections
- Zimbabwe's foreign minister says Mugabe ready to work with opposition
- Fringe autism treatment could get federal study
- iPhone debuts in Mexico at half its US price, fueling feud between America Movil, Telefonica
- McCain education ideas coming; merit pay and tutoring to be part of talk
- Report: CBS News' Logan talks about her baby drama
- WTA-Palermo International Results
- Southwest Airlines to offer flights to Canada through flight-sharing deal with WestJet
- Taurasi's late shot and block helps Mercury beat Comets 99-94
- Opt out costs Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez $200,000 in All-Star bonuses
- Fed to curb shady home-lending practices; may give Wall Street more time to tap emergency fund
- Montoya believes shutting No. 40 team was for betterment of entire NASCAR organization
- Family, admirers lay former Sen. Helms to rest
- Google ventures into virtual reality with new three-dimensional software for socializing
- People familiar with situation say Chicago Tribune cutting about 80 newsroom positions
- Cadel Evans the big winner over Alejandro Valverde after Tour de France time trial
- Despite Barcelona's veto, Ronadlinho says he'll be in Beijing Olympics
- Patrick Thoresen rejects Philadelphia Flyers renewal offer, set for European hockey
- Pentagon to decide whether $35B tanker contract will be rebid
- Tuesday, July 15
- Ex-US official says Cheney pushed for cutting health officials' climate change testimony
- Celeb foreclosures show housing meltdown
- WTA-Palermo International Results
- Food culture blossoms in China
- Restaurant recommendations for Beijing
- Police and Londoners struggle to explain brutal killing of 2 French students
- Tails, top hats, flavorless food: Queen hosts garden party for 8,000 at Buckingham Palace
- Swiss nationalists force popular vote on banning Muslim call-to-prayer minarets
- Candidates court Hispanics, Obama denies pandering to centrist voters
- Alcoa's 2Q profit sinks 24 percent as higher prices fail to offset raw material, outage costs
- Japan's core machinery orders rise 10.4 percent in May
- Japan's core machinery orders rise 10.4 percent in May
- From cigarettes to bull semen to bras, Iran buys American despite tough talk from both nations
- North Korea nuclear talks to resume this week in Beijing for first time in nine months
- Cigarettes as US weapon against Iran? McCain suggestion earns poke
- Ecuador seizes TV stations, companies in debt dispute
- McCain downplays talk of hard timelines for troop withdrawals from Iraq
- Japan's core machinery orders rise 10.4 percent in May
- Ex-US official says Cheney pushed for cutting health officials' climate change testimony
- DreamWorks Animation sees work speed increasing in switch from AMD to Intel chips
- A writer's perspective on an execution
- Stefan Schumacher wins Tour de France time trial, takes overall lead
- Ecuador seizes TV stations, companies in debt dispute
- Venezuela inflation rises to 32 percent in June as price controls eased
- Prisoners with hepatitis C sue California state prisons, alleging inadequate treatment
- Nicole Kidman birth adds to Nashville's image as quiet oasis for the stars
- Analysis: McCain promises a balanced budget; Obama doesn't think that's so important
- Political opposition plans impeachment of foreign minister over Cambodian temple dispute
- Political opposition plans impeachment of foreign minister over Cambodian temple dispute
- Smaller actors union AFTRA ratifies deal with Hollywood studios with 62 percent vote
- Taurasi's late shot and block helps Mercury beat Comets 99-94
- Columbus Blue Jackets sign defenseman Plekhanov to 2-year contract
- The hungry are fed, but Myanmar survivors' mental anguish goes on 2 months after cyclone
- World Golf Glance
- Conservative California county refuses to ban gay marriage; group had hoped to start trend
- Joel Pineiro earns first win since April in Cardinals' 2-0 victory over Phillies
- Taiwan stock index plummets almost 4 percent after overnight Wall Street weakness
- No charges planned in death of ignored LA hospital patient
- Smaller actors union AFTRA ratifies deal with Hollywood studios with 62 percent vote
- US and Czech Republic sign missile defense agreement but deal is far from done
- Prisoners with hepatitis C sue California state prisons, alleging inadequate treatment
- Jeter delivers with bat and glove, backs Pettitte in Yankees' 5-0 win over Rays
- Grenada opposition party appears set to win legislative election upset
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Oil prices rebound slightly after second big tumble this week
- Oil prices rebound slightly after second big tumble this week
- Sabathia slightly wild in Brewers debut, but still hard to hit in 7-3 victory over Colorado
- McCain education ideas coming; merit pay and tutoring to be part of talk
- Prisoners with hepatitis C sue California state prisons, alleging inadequate treatment
- Trinidad beats Guyana 2-0 in friendly
- World champion Rawlinson in Australian athletics team for Beijing
- Smaller actors union AFTRA ratifies deal with Hollywood studios with 62 percent vote
- Eight Islamic nations adopt 10-year trade plan, vow to boost food supply
- Sabathia slightly wild in Brewers debut, but still hard to hit in 7-3 victory over Colorado
- Beijing issues reminder on Olympic security as officers raid gang hideout in restive northwest
- Beijing issues reminder on Olympic security as officers raid gang hideout in restive northwest
- Jeter delivers with bat and glove, backs Pettitte in Yankees' 5-0 win over Rays
- American League Leaders
- World champion Rawlinson in Australian athletics team for Beijing
- Senate ready to pass bill overhauling secret government eavesdropping rules
- Singapore trader Olam buying into New Zealand dairy sector to expand product sources
- Singapore trader Olam buying into New Zealand dairy sector to expand product sources
- Beijing issues reminder on Olympic security as officers raid gang hideout in restive northwest
- Beijing issues reminder on Olympic security as officers raid gang hideout in restive northwest
- Beijing issues reminder on Olympic security as officers raid gang hideout in restive northwest
- Beijing issues reminder on Olympic security as officers raid gang hideout in restive northwest
- Sabathia slightly wild in Brewers debut, but still hard to hit in 7-3 victory over Colorado
- Candidates court Hispanics, Obama denies pandering to centrist voters
- Longer lives, less pay _ women not saving enough
- Report: Brazilian Ponte out three weeks with hamstring injury
- Report: Brazilian Ponte out three weeks with hamstring injury
- London Stock Exchange 1Q revenue up 8 percent in 'significantly weaker' market
- UK home builders Bovis, Redrow slashing staff by 40 percent due to deteriorating market
- South Korea's LG Display says 2Q profit rises more than threefold despite falling panel prices
- South Korea's LG Display says 2Q profit rises more than threefold despite falling panel prices
- Doctors' strike shuts down hospitals in Nepal's capital
- Doctors' strike shuts down hospitals in Nepal's capital
- Doctors' strike shuts down hospitals in Nepal's capital
- Doctors' strike shuts down hospitals in Nepal's capital
- Bush voices gratitude for summit work on protecting environment, resisting protectionism
- Almost 5,000 California cows to be slaughtered to halt spread of bovine tuberculosis
- Spectator gets five-year ban for racially abusing player
- Spectator gets five-year ban for racially abusing player
- UK home builders Bovis, Redrow slashing staff by 40 percent in face of deteriorating market
- European Central Bank governor says inflation will linger, warns on wage rises
- UK home builders Bovis, Redrow slashing staff by 40 percent in face of deteriorating market
- Bush lauds summiteers for work on protecting environment, advancing trade, helping the poor
- Bush lauds summiteers for work on protecting environment, advancing trade, helping the poor
- Bush lauds summiteers for work on protecting environment, advancing trade, helping the poor
- Bush lauds summiteers for work on protecting environment, advancing trade, helping the poor
- Euro rises slightly on dollar as market mulls Fed's mortgage oversight plans
- Oil prices rebound in Asian trading after Iran test-fires missiles
- Oil prices rebound in Asian trading after Iran test-fires missiles
- Bush lauds G-8 leaders for work on protecting environment, advancing trade, helping the poor
- Bush lauds G-8 leaders for work on protecting environment, advancing trade, helping the poor
- Japan's Apple fans begin camping out in Tokyo for iPhone 3G launch Friday
- Japan's Apple fans begin camping out in Tokyo for iPhone 3G launch Friday
- Japan's Apple fans begin camping out in Tokyo for iPhone 3G launch Friday
- South Korea seeking increase in defense budget to beef up deterrence against NKorea
- London Stock Exchange 1Q revenue up 8 percent in 'significantly weaker' market
- South Korean doctors hold US beef-eating event to dispel mad cow disease fears
- South Korean doctors hold US beef-eating event to dispel mad cow disease fears
- Kazakhstan starts building natural gas pipeline to China
- Bush lauds G-8 leaders for work on protecting environment, advancing trade, helping the poor
- Bush lauds G-8 leaders for work on protecting environment, advancing trade, helping the poor
- Thai court disqualifies minister amid mounting political woes against the government
- Thai court disqualifies minister amid mounting political woes against the government
- Thai court disqualifies minister amid mounting political woes against the government
- Japan's Apple fans begin camping out in Tokyo for iPhone 3G launch on Friday
- Japan's Apple fans begin camping out in Tokyo for iPhone 3G launch on Friday
- Renault cuts outlook after first half sales fall short of forecast
- UK trade deficit unchanged in May at 7.5 billion pounds
- US agriculture secretary says nation's meat is safe, even if it may never be bacteria-free
- Nissan charged up on electric vehicles as the company's zero-emissions strategy
- Nissan charged up on electric vehicles as the company's zero-emissions strategy
- Bush lauds G-8 leaders for work on protecting environment, advancing trade, helping the poor
- Bush lauds G-8 leaders for work on protecting environment, advancing trade, helping the poor
- World champion Rawlinson reported injured and out of Olympics
- World champion Rawlinson reported injured and out of Olympics
- South Korean doctors hold US beef-eating event to dispel mad cow disease fears
- South Korean doctors hold US beef-eating event to dispel mad cow disease fears
- Japanese stocks rebound on strong machinery orders, Wall Street gains
- Japanese stocks rebound on strong machinery orders, Wall Street gains
- Air Berlin officials cleared of insider trading charges
- Liverpool's Crouch moves closer to rejoining Portsmouth after agreeing to personal terms
- US envoy: Korea nuclear talks to focus on rules for verifying nuclear facilities
- Oil prices rebound in Asian trading after Iran test-fires missiles
- Oil prices rebound in Asian trading after Iran test-fires missiles
- German rider Stefan Schumacher defends lead in Tour de France in fifth stage
- UN, Afghanistan launch US$400 million food appeal to overcome drought, poor harvest
- UN, Afghanistan launch US$400 million food appeal to overcome drought, poor harvest
- Bank Indonesia governor says inflation rates may have peaked
- Bank Indonesia governor says inflation rates may have peaked
- World champion Rawlinson injured and out of Olympics
- World champion Rawlinson injured and out of Olympics
- Iran blames West for 'artificially' raising oil prices, says war threat is a 'joke'
- China's shares rise for 3rd day, led by insurers, real estate developers
- China's shares rise for 3rd day, led by insurers, real estate developers
- Court to rule on FC Porto Champions League ban next week
- Renault cuts outlook after first half sales fall short of forecast
- Candidates court Hispanics, Obama denies pandering to centrist voters
- Major economies pledge to battle global warming, but set no numerical targets
- Liverpool's Crouch moves closer to rejoining Portsmouth after agreeing to personal terms
- Malaysia's central bank warns June inflation may exceed 6 percent, hit 26-year high
- Malaysia's central bank warns June inflation may exceed 6 percent, hit 26-year high
- Thai court disqualifies lawmaker as political problems mount against the government
- Thai court disqualifies lawmaker as political problems mount against the government
- World champion Rawlinson injured and out of Olympics
- World champion Rawlinson injured and out of Olympics
- G-8 summit ends with heavy focus on climate, action on Africa and Zimbabwe
- G-8 summit ends with heavy focus on climate, action on Africa and Zimbabwe
- French judges detain EADS executive Andreas Sperl over insider trading probe
- Dwain Chambers seeks court injunction against doping ban to compete in Beijing Olympics
- WPP takes hostile takeover offer for Taylor Nelson directly to shareholders
- US envoy: Korea nuclear talks to focus on rules for verifying nuclear facilities
- European Union agency revises eurozone first-quarter growth down to 2.1 percent
- Nissan-Renault alliance agrees with Portuguese government to mass market electric vehicles
- Nissan-Renault alliance agrees with Portuguese government to mass market electric vehicles
- Russia's Medvedev says G-8 statement does not necessarily mean UN sanctions against Zimbabwe
- Macau gaming IPO survives court challenge from Stanley Ho's sister
- Macau gaming IPO survives court challenge from Stanley Ho's sister
- Report: Former England international Peter Reid to coach Thai national team
- Britain's Brown believes UN sanctions against Zimbabwe will gain 'considerable support'
- No to "cola-nization": patriotic Russians take to traditional refreshment Kvas
- Malaysian minister calls for repeat offender rapists to be castrated
- Dwain Chambers seeks court injunction against doping ban to compete in Beijing Olympics
- Japanese labor bureau rules that Toyota Camry engineer died from overwork
- Japanese labor bureau rules that Toyota Camry engineer died from overwork
- UK home builders Bovis, Redrow slashing staff by 40 percent in face of deteriorating market
- Former triple jump indoor champion Hansen retires after knee problem rules her out of Olympics
- Judge dismisses Delta from pending lawsuits involving 2006 fatal crash in Kentucky
- Football officials call for peace in Zimbabwe ahead of 2010 World Cup in South Africa
- London's FTSE-100 index up 60.6 points at 5501.1
- China police kill 5 members of separatist group in raid in Xinjiang region, state media says
- China police kill 5 members of separatist group in raid in Xinjiang region, state media says
- Oil prices rebound after Iran test-fires missiles
- French judges detain EADS executive Andreas Sperl over insider trading probe
- Nissan-Renault charged up on electric cars, announces partnership with Portugal
- Nissan-Renault charged up on electric cars, announces partnership with Portugal
- Medvedev says US missile defense deal 'deeply distresses' Russia, promises response
- Another reason to watch your waistline: Fat men have bad sperm
- Hong Kong's stock index jumps on Wall Street gains, led by oil, financial stocks
- Hong Kong's stock index jumps on Wall Street gains, led by oil, financial stocks
- Bush lauds G-8 leaders for work on protecting environment, advancing trade, helping the poor
- Bush lauds G-8 leaders for work on protecting environment, advancing trade, helping the poor
- German May adjusted exports drop by 3.2 percent; non-adjusted exports up 2.5 percent
- EU Parliament president to boycott opening ceremony of Beijing Olympics
- EU Parliament president to boycott Olympic opening ceremony in Beijing
- Dwain Chambers seeks court injunction against doping ban to compete in Beijing Olympics
- French President Sarkozy says he will attend Olympics opener, ending boycott threat
- G-8 summit ends with heavy focus on climate, action on Africa and Zimbabwe
- Medvedev says US missile defense deal 'deeply distresses' Russia, promises response
- Obama says Iranian missile tests show need for more diplomacy, tougher threats of sanctions
- Football officials call for peace in Zimbabwe ahead of 2010 World Cup in South Africa
- Middle-distance runner Liliana Popescu excluded from Olympic team for doping
- France's crooning Carla Bruni-Sarkozy says presidential wives should keep working
- Obama expresses regret over TV interview of his children, plans to keep them out of spotlight
- Austrian Parliament authorizes early elections after governing coalition's collapse
- Former England international Peter Reid to coach Thai national team
- EU says it is likely to turn down Poland's plan to save shipyards
- FIFA to issue Olympic rule as clubs refuse to release players
- Nissan-Renault charged up on electric cars, announces partnership with Portugal
- Nissan-Renault charged up on electric cars, announces partnership with Portugal
- Contrasting bowling attacks likely to decide first test between England and South Africa
- Asia markets boosted by Wall Street rally, lower oil prices and improving sentiment in China
- Asia markets boosted by Wall Street rally, lower oil prices and improving sentiment in China
- McCain discounts troop timetable, both candidates court Hispanic vote with economic promises
- EU reclaims euro410 million (US$643 million) in illegally spent farm funds
- Lufthansa 6-month passenger figures up 5.4 percent to 28.4 million
- Wealthy nations conclude mega-summit, stress need for 'global solutions'
- Wealthy nations conclude mega-summit, stress need for 'global solutions'
- Macau casino magnate Stanley Ho's IPO survives court challenge from estranged sister
- Macau casino magnate Stanley Ho's IPO survives court challenge from estranged sister
- EU Parliament moves against misleading cheap flight ads
- Judge dismisses Delta from pending lawsuits involving 2006 fatal crash in Kentucky
- Pope names new head of saint-making office, picks Jesuit for a top doctrinal post
- European Parliament approves new rules on party formation in blow to far right
- French judges detain EADS executive Andreas Sperl over insider trading investigation
- Bank of England begins rate-setting meeting amid construction industry gloom
- Obama expresses regret over TV interview of his children, plans to keep them out of spotlight
- Judge dismisses Delta from pending lawsuits involving 2006 fatal crash in Kentucky
- Indian markets rise with brisk buying in heavyweight stocks; Sensex gains 4.6 percent
- Thai court disqualifies lawmaker as political problems mount against the government
- London Stock Exchange 1Q revenue up 8 percent in 'significantly weaker' market
- Fortis sells hedge fund International Asset Management to the fund's managers
- Thai court disqualifies lawmaker as political problems mount against the government
- Obama says Iranian missile tests show need for more diplomacy, tougher threats of sanctions
- Former U.S. swimming team director Dennis Pursley appointed Britain's head coach
- Japan's Apple fans begin camping out in Tokyo for iPhone 3G launch on Friday
- Japan's Apple fans begin camping out in Tokyo for iPhone 3G launch on Friday
- Austrian parliament passes toughened anti-doping law
- Aston Villa could be about to sell Barry after agreeing to sign Sidwell from Chelsea
- Oil prices rebound after Iran test-fires missiles
- US stocks lower in early trading as market reacts to higher oil prices, Alcoa's earnings
- German rider Stefan Schumacher defends lead in Tour de France in fifth stage
- Trezeguet announces retirement from France over discrepancies with Domenech
- US stocks dip in early trading as investors react to higher oil prices, Alcoa's earnings
- Czechs bristle at Russian threat of a military response to U.S. missile shield
- WTA-Budapest Grand Prix Results
- US stocks dip as investors react to higher oil prices, Alcoa's earnings
- Nissan-Renault, Portugal sign deal to develop mass market for electric cars
- US attorney general pledges to use every tool against terrorists
- Obama says Iran's missile tests show need for diplomacy while McCain favors defense system
- McCain discounts troop timetable, both candidates court Hispanic vote with economic promises
- 851 people injured at German football games last year
- Trezeguet announces retirement from France over differences with Domenech
- WTA-Budapest Grand Prix Results
- France's Sarkozy to go to Olympics, ending boycott threat; China's Hu says 'correct' decision
- Wayne Rooney's agent banned by English FA for 18 months for improper conduct
- Germany's Merkel signals unease over possible Brandenburg Gate address by Obama
- General Motors reports record sales in Europe thanks to growth in Russia, Eastern Europe
- US Senate ready to pass bill overhauling secret government eavesdropping rules
- Dwain Chambers seeks court injunction against doping ban to compete in Beijing Olympics
- Oil prices rebound after Iran test-fires missiles, US crude inventories fall
- Munich Re: Number of natural disasters this year high, but not extraordinary
- US general says Iraq needs long-term US military help
- Schalke goalkeeper to miss Champions League qualifying with broken foot
- Naked man arrested after hijacking Las Vegas bus
- Mickelson back for essential British Open preparation
- House speaker asks Bush to tap emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices, dodge recession
- Mark Cavendish of Britain takes Tour de France fifth stage
- Tour de France Stages-Winners
- Euro up against dollar as oil rebounds, despite worries in Europe
- Oil prices rebound after Iran test-fires missiles, US crude inventories fall
- Flight delayed after ticks found in economy class on plane
- Lawyer says talks opposition-government talks to begin in Zimbabwe
- US calls for Iran to stop firing missiles while Pentagon studying what was launched
- Two basketball players in Austria banned 7 months for doping
- Mark Cavendish of Britain takes Tour de France fifth stage
- GM Europe sees 6-month sales gain, buoyed by Chevy demand, but June figures sag
- China main target of anti-dumping probes, WTO report finds
- Lawmakers surprised at extent of US trade with Iran, some say cut off trade to get tough
- Brangelina's hospital warns vs. faked photos, says their room cannot be photographed
- European Parliament backs gas market liberalization
- Teenager Marin Cilic beats defending champion Mathieu
- The Amusement World
- Soprano Li-Chin Huang Recital
- Slava`s SNOW SHOW 7/9 ~ 2008/7/20
- Yangmingshan National Park
- Bird Watching Trail
- Butterfly Corridor
- Tatun Natural Park
- Kenting National Park:Marine Life--Shellfish
- Hualien County to stage indigenous harvest festival
- Precious mammoth remains set to go on display
- Candidates joust on Iran tests, McCain discounts Iraq troop withdrawal timetable
- Mark Cavendish of Britain takes Tour de France fifth stage
- China to host its first LPGA tournament in October
- Williams to dedicate more attention to 2008 car
- Schumacher takes jersey after upsetting favorites
- Jeter and Pettitte help Yankees close in on Rays
- Sidelines
- South Africa leapfrog England in rankings
- Argentina's Calleri sees off Austrian in straight sets
- Scolari all charm during first Chelsea outing
- At marketplaces overseas, haggling is just a way of life
- Around the world on 80 couches
- Ubisoft buys SFX firm Hybride
- Stock investors urged not to panic in S. Korea
- Study says PRC's GDP may beat U.S.'s by 2035
- Entrepreneurial spirit drives Taiwan
- Oil moves back higher after falls
- Dollar eases in Asian trade on Iran missile news, continuing credit squeeze
- Oil price tumble lifts NYSE, boosts airlines
- Taiwan shares close little changed as early gains reverse
- GVB invites lovers to a romantic group wedding ceremony in Guam
- Kaohsiung World Games countdown
- Taiwan player gets FILA outfit for Olympics
- Adidas launches new selections
- Grand Hyatt Taipei welcomes tourism official from China
- MOEA hosts e-commerce seminar for SMEs
- In Brief
- EU lawmakers demand gas probe
- Early queues for iPhone launch
- Brazil boom raises living standard of poor
- UK mortgage rates surge up, consumer confidence slumps
- Singapore to open new exchange
- GM food gains fans with rising prices
- In Brief
- McConaughey, girlfriend Alves have their first child, a baby boy
- Virtual realms and avatars available on Google's Lively
- Psychiatrist advises Brinkley to ponder her choice of men
- Prince Harry says his mom would be proud
- Madonna recruits Spears to film tour footage
- HBO show, 'Generation Kill,' brings war into U.S. homes
- AFTRA ratifies Hollywood labor deal
- Gucci flaunts hippy chic, shells in Roman show
- Recyclers swept aside in Olympic Games bid to clean up Beijing
- Lethal injection ends life of convicted murderer
- 2008 A Da Wang in Hualien a thanksgiving party
- In Brief
- Seventeen people injured in north Lebanon clashes
- Philippine rebels kill policeman
- Militants kill 4 soldiers in Pakistan, officials say
- G-8 leaders brand election of Mugabe as 'illegitimate'
- Obama denies revising views on Iraq war, death penalty
- Build consensus before highway
- In Brief
- Chinese police probe death of Canadian model
- Rice due in Georgia amid mounting row with Russia
- Internet flaw could let hackers take over the Web
- Six killed at U.S. mission in Istanbul
- EPA joins toilet paper talks, deters citizens from flushing
- Precious mammoth remains set to go on display in Taipei
- Documentaries charting paths of local stars given to schools
- Wu Bai to lead artists at Taiwan festival in Canada
- French community plans advanced Bastille Day fete
- 'Slava's Snow Show' to entertain at height of summer
- J.C. Kuo's art tries to define Taiwanese cultural identity
- In Brief
- Taiwan delays China quake aid over fears of non-transparency
- DPP may draft candidates for county mayoral races
- Three PRC women leave hotel without trace, claims NIA
- DPP lawmakers blast Yiin over stock index prediction
- Defiant Iran test-fires its longer range missile
- Ma urges public to stay calm in the face of rising inflation
- Iran tests long- and medium-range missiles in display of readiness for any military strike
- IOC, broadcasters reach accord on unfettered coverage of the Beijing Olympics
- US calls for Iran to stop firing missiles while studying to see exactly what was launched
- Analysis: US and Iran seem set on Mideast collision course, missile tests raise tensions anew
- New Jersey Nets introduce Yi Jianlian before huge Chinese media turnout
- Rev. Jesse Jackson apologizes for 'regretfully crude' comments about Obama, black churches
- William Jones Cup Basketball Tournament to begin Thursday
- Bio-diesel fuel to be sold nationwide from mid-July
- Pakistan's top diplomat rejects foreign troops on its soil
- Taiwanese scholar wins U.S. funding for breast cancer research
- Former president confirms wife suffered bone fracture
- President Ma's disapproval rating hits 51.3%: TSU poll
- Sanitation deficiencies blamed for mass death of hens in Pingtung
- Auditor-General hopes for better implementation of audit power
- DPP lawmaker initiates bill to downsize Examination Yuan
- Agencies to discuss compensation with captain for boat accident
- Lions Club donates vehicles to help disabled Taichung schoolchildren
- "Taipei, China" title unacceptable: MOFA
- Rice warns Iran that US will defend Israel
- Obama stokes veep speculation with Hillary flight
- President indicates plan to relax China chip investment restrictions
- DPP urges gov't to strictly regulate opening to Chinese tourists
- Cross-strait common market could lead to FTA with ASEAN: official
- Dwain Chambers seeks court injunction against doping ban to compete in Beijing Olympics
- Tour de France Results
- Russian environmentalists press for Sakhalin oil pipeline to be rerouted
- Czechs bristle at Russian threat of a military response to U.S. missile shield
- Russia's stock market regulator to introduce new restrictions on foreign share placements
- WTA-Budapest Grand Prix Results
- Oil prices rebound after Iran test-fires missiles, US crude inventories fall
- Russia's stock market regulator to introduce new restrictions on foreign share placements
- US attorney general pledges to use every tool against terrorists
- EU Parliament moves against misleading cheap flight ads
- Mark Cavendish of Britain takes Tour de France fifth stage
- Starace eliminates Safin to reach Swedish Open quarterfinals
- ATP-Swedish Open Results
- US stocks fluctuate as oil prices rebound
- Officials say Pentagon will reopen tanker bid, award winner by the end of the year
- ArcelorMittal spends US$262 million to improve Kazakhstan mine safety
- German exports drop 3.2 percent on the month in May; still up on the year
- Aston Villa could be about to sell Barry after agreeing to sign Sidwell from Chelsea
- Officials say Pentagon will reopen tanker bid, award winner by the end of the year
- EU says it is likely to turn down Poland's plan to save shipyards
- ATP-Mercedes Cup Results
- Germany's Merkel signals unease over possible Brandenburg Gate address by Obama
- China reports deadly raid on Islamic separatists as Olympic security measures gather steam
- China reports deadly raid on Islamic separatists as Olympic security measures gather steam
- Tony Stewart leaving Joe Gibbs Racing at end of '08 season, plans to purchase a NASCAR team
- US lawmakers say Pentagon will reopen tanker bid, award winner by the end of the year
- Russian official downplays stagnating oil production, says new fields coming on stream
- Lawmakers surprised at extent of US exports to Iran, suggest tougher measures needed
- IOC, broadcasters reach accord on unfettered coverage of the Beijing Olympics
- IOC, broadcasters reach accord on unfettered coverage of the Beijing Olympics
- Judge postpones NBA ref sentencing date to July 29 to sort out restitution issues
- Saudi-owned media conglomerate launches movie channel in Farsi
- WPP takes hostile takeover offer for Taylor Nelson directly to shareholders
- Ecuador says TV station seizure won't compromise press freedom
- Mystery of crystal skulls may be why there is a mystery at all
- London Stock Exchange 1Q revenue up 8 percent in 'significantly weaker' market
- AFLD signs agreement with CONI for Tour tests to be held in Rome lab for 15th stage
- Lawmakers surprised at extent of US exports to Iran, suggest tougher measures needed
- Italian court grants man's appeal to allow his daughter to die
- Berrer gives locals something to cheer about after upsetting Almagro at Mercedes Cup
- Study: France set to cede top spot in world wine production to Spain by 2015
- Ticks on a plane: Tiny critters delay United Airlines flight
- US attorney general pledges to use every tool against terrorists
- Mark Cavendish tries to convince skeptical British that he's among the best cyclists
- EU lawmakers criticize Mugabe, call for opposition to lead unity government
- Northwest to eliminate 2,500 jobs, begin charging for first checked bag
- Abu Dhabi investment fund buys 75 percent stake in NYC landmark Chrysler Building
- US Senate ready to pass bill overhauling secret government eavesdropping rules
- Italian court grants man's appeal to allow his daughter to die
- US teen jewelers make earrings, necklaces out of dead cicada insects
- Gates says Pentagon will reopen $35 billion tanker bid, award winner by end of the year
- US envoy: Korea nuclear talks to focus on rules for verifying nuclear facilities
- US envoy: Korea nuclear talks to focus on rules for verifying nuclear facilities
- Boeing raises 20-year outlook for commercial airplane market 14 percent to $3.2 trillion
- Corn slumps for 4th day on demand concerns
- Drunk referee helped off the field in a Belarus league match
- Northwest Airlines cutting 2,500 jobs, will charge for first checked bag
- Union ad says McCain stance on war in Iraq keeps money away from jobs at home
- Chelsea will make Lampard stay for last year of contract after rejecting Inter Milan's bid
- Gunmen attack US consulate in Istanbul; Officials say 3 police, 3 gunmen killed
- Klepac upsets top-seeded Szavay at Budapest Grand Prix
- Oil prices fluctuate after Iran test-fires missiles, US crude inventories fall
- Candidates joust on Iran tests, McCain discounts Iraq troop withdrawal timetable
- Republican club removes Web slogan linking Obama to O.J. Simpson
- Gates says Pentagon will reopen $35 billion tanker bid, award winner by end of the year
- Northwest Airlines cutting 2,500 frontline and management jobs
- Swiss Open Results
- Group calls for zero tolerance of doctor bullies
- All Great Lakes states have approved water compact
- Teenager Marin Cilic beats defending champion Mathieu
- Jamaican wins 100 meters at World Juniors; American claims women's crown
- Spike Lee set to film Stew's 'Passing Strange'
- Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic qualify for season-ending Masters Cup
- Chelsea will make Lampard stay for last year of contract after rejecting Inter Milan's bid
- Gunmen attack US consulate in Istanbul; Officials say 3 police, 3 gunmen killed
- ATP-Mercedes Cup Results
- Patrick Carpentier's best finish lifts entire NASCAR team
- Obama expresses regret over TV interview of his children, plans to keep them out of spotlight
- Arenas won't touch basketball until August as NBA gets closer to European expansion
- Haitian priest won't seek political office, wants to resume church duties
- ATP-Campbell's Hall of Fame Championships Results
- Berrer gives locals something to cheer about after upsetting Almagro at Mercedes Cup
- NBA wants to intervene in former SuperSonics owner's bid to reverse sale of team
- France's Sarkozy to go to Olympics, ending boycott threat; China's Hu says 'correct' decision
- New study shows commercial ships produce more soot than had been expected
- IOC, broadcasters reach accord on unfettered coverage of the Beijing Olympics
- Abu Dhabi investment fund buys 75 percent stake in NYC landmark Chrysler Building
- Boeing raises 20-year outlook for commercial airplane market 14 percent to $3.2 trillion
- Former Revlon model, cover girl Dorian Leigh dies
- Hitchcock gets 3-year extension from Blue Jackets, is locked up through 2011-12 season
- US stocks fall on uneasiness about financials
- State employee refuses to lower flags for late conservative politician Jesse Helms
- Gold up
- Ailing Kennedy returns to the US Senate to vote on Medicare bill
- Ecuador says TV station seizure won't compromise press freedom
- Anheuser-Busch asks shareholders to reject InBev proposal to replace board of directors
- US stocks fall on uneasiness about financials
- Tony Stewart leaving Joe Gibbs Racing at end of '08 season, plans to purchase a NASCAR team
- Oil prices inch higher after Iran test-fires missiles, US crude inventories fall
- US attorney general urged at Senate hearing to disavow political meddling, planned FBI tactics
- Murdoch 'happy' if Dow holds at 11,000, sees struggle in year ahead for Wall Street and banks
- Murdoch sees no deals for News Corp., talk centers on Yahoo-Microsoft dustup
- Papers reveal death of witness in Rosenberg atomic espionage case
- Senate passes eavesdropping rules, bowing to Bush and letting phone companies off lawsuit hook
- Grizzlies sign Marc Gasol to replace his older brother, All-Star Pau
- New Jersey Republican Club takes Obama-O.J. slogan off Web site
- ATP-Catella Swedish Open Results
- Gates says Pentagon will reopen $35 billion tanker bid, award winner by end of the year
- US stocks tumble on uneasiness about financials
- Ecuador says TV station seizure won't compromise press freedom
- Ailing Kennedy returns to US Senate to vote on health care bill
- Obama, Clinton head to New York together with member of his vice presidential search team
- Gimelstob's TV ads for US Open Series dropped by USTA because of his sexist comments on radio
- Dollar sinks against major currencies as oil rebounds, despite worries in Europe
- Gates says Pentagon will reopen $35 billion tanker bid, award winner by end of the year
- New Grenada prime minister vows to boost economy, lower cost of living
- ATP-Campbell's Hall of Fame Championships Results
- Corn slumps for 4th day on demand concerns
- US airlines want customers to help curb oil market speculation and lower fuel prices
- U.S. war dodger wins deportation stay while Canadian court decides on review
- Obama, Clinton head to New York together with member of his vice presidential search team
- Grizzlies sign Marc Gasol to replace his older brother, All-Star Pau
- Martha Stewart crafts products to be sold in Wal-Mart stores in US, Canada
- After avoiding flood damage, Johnson hopes for more good fortune near home at John Deere
- Papers reveal NY death of Rosenberg atomic spy case witness
- Starace eliminates Safin to reach Swedish Open quarterfinals
- Obama, Clinton head to New York together with member of his vice presidential search team
- Mexico June inflation reaches three-year high of 5.26 percent as food prices rise
- House speaker asks Bush to tap emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices, dodge recession
- Wal-Mart de Mexico says net income rose 9 percent in 2Q on new store sales
- Rev. Jesse Jackson says he's 'very sorry' for comments about Obama speaking in black churches
- US federal prosecutors seeking evidence of a crime in celebrity passports snooping case
- Sergei Fedorov agrees to 1-yr, $4M deal to stay with Capitals
- Top-seeded Fish eliminated in first match for second straight year at Newport
- Salmonella toll tops 1,000 in US; hot peppers added to raw tomatoes as illness' possible cause
- WTA-Palermo International Results
- Argentine farmers warn of new protests against grain export taxes
- Abreu's 10th-inning double leads New York Yankees over Tampa Bay Rays 2-1
- Sharks re-sign Christian Ehrhoff to 3-year deal
- Wal-Mart de Mexico says net income rose 9 percent in 2Q despite 'tough' consumer market
- Top-seeded Flavia Pennetta advances to Palermo International quarterfinals
- Gates says Pentagon will reopen $35 billion tanker bid, award winner by end of the year
- Salmonella infects over 1,000 in US; peppers added to raw tomatoes as illness' possible cause
- Blatter: Three countries spoken to about replacing South Africa as 2010 World Cup hosts
- Tour de France contender Alejandro Valverde gets lucky escape after crash on stage 5
- Scott Olsen comes close to first complete game, Marlins beat Padres 5-2
- Abu Dhabi investment fund buys 75 percent stake in NYC landmark Chrysler Building
- New rules will ease pressure on US firms that want to cooperate in criminal investigations
- Bush claims climate progress but poorer nations reject G-8 plan for deal
- US bank Wachovia names Treasury undersecretary new CEO
- Rio Tinto sells Australian uranium project for US$495M
- Rio Tinto sells Australian uranium project for US$495M
- Pakistan's top diplomat rejects foreign troops on its soil
- Thursday, July 17
- Analysis: Obama's vote on surveillance puts him in the middle _ and at odds with liberals
- House OKs tighter controls over executive branch e-mail amid claims of White House deceptions
- Wachovia names Treasury undersecretary as new CEO, sets aside $4.2 billion to cover bad loans
- Double-amputee sprinter Pistorius resumes Olympic bid alongside top field at Golden Gala
- Gunmen attack US consulate in Istanbul; Officials say 3 police, 3 gunmen killed
- France's Sarkozy to go to Olympics, ending boycott threat; China's Hu says 'correct' decision
- Czechs bristle at Russian threat of a military response to U.S. missile shield
- US envoy: Korea nuclear talks to focus on rules for verifying nuclear facilities
- US envoy: Korea nuclear talks to focus on rules for verifying nuclear facilities
- Rev. Jesse Jackson apologizes for 'regretfully crude' comments about Obama, black churches
- Obama, Clinton fly to New York together with member of his vice presidential search team
- Tri-Nations: Montgomery, Pietersen return for South Africa
- Tri-Nations: Montgomery, Pietersen return for South Africa
- Japanese labor bureau rules that 45-year-old Toyota Camry engineer died from overwork
- Ladies and gentlemen, the Bronx is blooming - and bursting with gardens, birds and parks
- NY's Seaway Trail preened as world-class birding region
- Parents have hard time letting go
- See gorillas up close in Rwanda
- Tips for kid-sick parents
- 'Into the Wild' pilgrimages in Alaska
- Verizon to pay $21 million to settle lawsuit over early termination fees
- Former Bush aide Karen Hughes joins Texas PR firm led by Sen. Clinton's strategist
- South Korea's new legislature to open after monthlong delay over beef dispute
- South Korea's new legislature to open after monthlong delay over beef dispute
- South Korean prosecutors to demand sentence against former Samsung boss Lee
- South Korean prosecutors to demand sentence against former Samsung boss Lee
- Sacramento Kings re-sign point guard Beno Udrih to 5-year deal
- Hollywood producers set Aug. 15 deadline for Screen Actors Guild to accept contract offer
- Rio Tinto sells Australian uranium project for US$495M
- Rio Tinto sells Australian uranium project for US$495M
- Thai foreign minister likely to resign as battering of government continues
- Thai foreign minister likely to resign as battering of government continues
- Bank of Korea leaves key interest rate unchanged at 5 percent
- Bank of Korea leaves key interest rate unchanged at 5 percent
- Tri-Nations: Referee steps in to soothe Carisbrook combatants
- Tri-Nations: Referee steps in to soothe Carisbrook combatants
- Tri-Nations: Referee steps in to soothe Carisbrook combatants
- US envoy: Korea nuclear talks to focus on rules for verifying nuclear facilities
- US envoy: Korea nuclear talks to focus on rules for verifying nuclear facilities
- Obama, Clinton fly to New York together with member of his vice presidential search team
- Abreu's 10th-inning double leads New York Yankees over Tampa Bay Rays 2-1
- Demolition crews begin tearing down outfield walls at Detroit's historic Tiger Stadium
- Rev. Jesse Jackson apologizes for 'regretfully crude' comments about Obama, black churches
- Brazilian Football Results
- US Hall of Fame driver Cat Manzi scores 13,000th harness racing victory
- Air New Zealand freezes salaries, reviewing staff to battle high fuel costs
- Air New Zealand freezes salaries, reviewing staff to battle high fuel costs
- Japan supports Sony, Toshiba, Sharp and others in joint display-technology research
- Japan supports Sony, Toshiba, Sharp and others in joint display-technology research
- Senate passes eavesdropping rules, bowing to Bush and letting phone companies off lawsuit hook
- Fluminense beats Atletico Paranaense 3-0 for first victory in Brazilian league
- Abreu's 10th-inning double leads New York Yankees over Tampa Bay Rays 2-1
- Symonds in Australia's Champions Trophy squad, despite concern over Pakistan as venue
- Symonds in Australia's Champions Trophy squad, despite concern over Pakistan as venue
- China says June trade surplus US$21.3 billion; down 20 percent from same month last year
- China says June trade surplus US$21.3 billion; down 20 percent from same month last year
- Despite progress on US-India nuclear deal, it may be too late for US lawmakers to act
- Japan supports Sony, Toshiba, Sharp and others in joint display-technology research
- Japan supports Sony, Toshiba, Sharp and others in joint display-technology research
- South Korean parliament to probe beef negotiations with US
- South Korean prosecutors to demand sentence against former Samsung boss Lee
- South Korean prosecutors to demand sentence against former Samsung boss Lee
- China says June trade surplus US$21.3 billion; down 20 percent from same month last year
- China says June trade surplus US$21.3 billion; down 20 percent from same month last year
- Census: New Orleans fastest-growing city in US
- Ex-Khmer Rouge leader faces no risk to his health, fit to remain in tribunal's detention
- Controversial umpire Hair appointed to new Australian high performance panel
- Controversial umpire Hair appointed to new Australian high performance panel
- Oil edges back toward US$137 on Middle East tension, drop in US crude inventories
- Oil edges back toward US$137 on Middle East tension, drop in US crude inventories
- Howard's 25th homer in 8th lifts Phillies past Cardinals 4-2
- Oil edges back toward US$137 on Middle East tension, drop in US crude inventories
- Oil edges back toward US$137 on Middle East tension, drop in US crude inventories
- Census figures on major US cities
- Modern pentathlon Olympian has qualifications questioned by British lawyer
- Modern pentathlon Olympian has qualifications questioned by British lawyer
- Doctors' strike shuts hospitals throughout Nepal over demands for security
- Obama, Clinton fly to NY together with member of his vice presidential search team
- Abreu's 10th-inning double leads New York Yankees over Tampa Bay Rays 2-1
- South Korean prosecutors demand 7-year prison sentence for former Samsung boss Lee
- South Korean prosecutors demand 7-year prison sentence for former Samsung boss Lee
- Parker scores 40 points as LA Sparks rally to beat Comets
- South Korean prosecutors demand 7-year prison sentence for former Samsung boss Lee
- South Korean prosecutors demand 7-year prison sentence for former Samsung boss Lee
- China to expand sales of foreign newspapers, magazines during next month's Beijing Olympics
- Japan supports Sony, Toshiba, Sharp and others in joint display-technology research
- Japan supports Sony, Toshiba, Sharp and others in joint display-technology research
- Census: New Orleans fastest-growing city in US
- South Korean prosecutors demand 7-year prison sentence for former Samsung boss Lee
- South Korean prosecutors demand 7-year prison sentence for former Samsung boss Lee
- Thai foreign minister likely to resign as battering of government continues
- Veteran Livermore left off Australian field hockey team
- Veteran Livermore left off Australian field hockey team
- China's June trade surplus shrinks; analysts say Beijing might slow currency rise
- China's June trade surplus shrinks; analysts say Beijing might slow currency rise
- Rice backs Georgian democratic efforts
- China's June trade surplus shrinks; analysts say Beijing might slow currency rise
- China's June trade surplus shrinks; analysts say Beijing might slow currency rise
- Japan to scrap plan to charge copyright fees on iPods, digital hard disks
- Japan to scrap plan to charge copyright fees on iPods, digital hard disks
- South Korean prosecutors demand 7-year prison sentence for former Samsung boss Lee
- South Korean prosecutors demand 7-year prison sentence for former Samsung boss Lee
- Jordan hikes fuel prices for 10th time in 2 years
- Swiss widen money laundering probe linked to BAE arms deal
- Oil holds near US$136 on Middle East tension, drop in US crude inventories
- Oil holds near US$136 on Middle East tension, drop in US crude inventories
- Thai foreign minister resigns after sparking uproar over Cambodian temple
- Thai foreign minister resigns after sparking uproar over Cambodian temple
- UK home builder Barratt reports private sales down 43 pc in January-June period
- Japanese shares rise on bargain-hunting in financial sector
- Japanese shares rise on bargain-hunting in financial sector
- Iraq nears deals for two contracts to build two refineries, official says
- Report: French energy giant Total says it's too risky to invest in Iran
- Malaysia's ruling party meets amid speculation of early retirement by prime minister
- Malaysia's ruling party meets amid speculation of early retirement by prime minister
- English district votes in election sparked by lawmaker's opposition to terror detention plans
- Japan to scrap plan to charge copyright fees on iPods, digital hard disks
- Thai foreign minister resigns as battering of government continues
- Thai foreign minister resigns as battering of government continues
- 3 Chinese tourists missing in Taiwan
- Euro lower against dollar; BoE set to meet
- South Korean parliament to probe beef negotiations with US
- 2 years later, families of Mumbai's train blast victims struggle with shattered lives
- South Korean parliament to probe beef negotiations with US
- International Energy Agency sees robust oil demand in developing economies in 2008-2009
- Novartis to buy Swiss pharmaceutical maker Speedel for $880 million
- Brazilian president seeks stronger trade ties during his first visit to Vietnam
- Sri Lankan government says opposition-backed nationwide strike has failed
- Fishermen say slow cleanup after Philippine ferry disaster jeopardizes their livelihood
- Doctors' strike shuts hospitals throughout Nepal over demands for security
- Official: Taiwan counts on closer economic ties with China to help it overcome global slowdown
- Official: Taiwan counts on closer economic ties with China to help it overcome global slowdown
- Taiwan says it opposes Chinese attempts to change island's Olympic name
- Fishermen say slow cleanup after Philippine ferry disaster jeopardizes their livelihood
- China's shares fall as Wall Street decline prompts profit-taking
- China's shares fall as Wall Street decline prompts profit-taking
- Australia's Rudd praises Malaysian democracy as ties warm after decades of coldness
- Taiwan opposes Chinese attempts to change island's Olympic name
- Taiwan opposes Chinese attempts to change island's Olympic name
- Taiwan opposes Chinese attempts to change island's Olympic name
- Obama, Clinton NY trip with member of his VP search team fuels speculation
- Former British Open champion Bob Charles into World Golf Hall of Fame
- China's President Hu dominates state media coverage in run-up to Beijing Olympics
- China's President Hu dominates state media coverage in run-up to Beijing Olympics
- Government forecast shows decade-long drought worsening in Australia's parched food belt
- South Korean parliament to probe beef negotiations with US
- Federal foreclosure rescue takes 1 step forward in Senate, 1 step back as House plans rewrite
- Hyundai Motor workers strike over wage negotiations and US beef imports
- Hyundai Motor workers strike over wage negotiations and US beef imports
- Rev. Jesse Jackson apologizes for crude comments about Obama caught on mic
- French energy giant Total says it's too risky to invest in Iran, in blow to gas deal
- South Africa wins toss and sends England in to bat in first test at Lord's
- US dollar, gold both higher in European morning trading
- Iran's state television says Tehran test-fires more missiles in the Persian Gulf
- US envoy: Korea nuclear talks to focus on rules for verifying nuclear facilities
- US envoy: Korea nuclear talks to focus on rules for verifying nuclear facilities
- Apple's iPhone debuts to lines, hype, ceremonial fanfare in gadget-loving Japan
- Apple's iPhone debuts to lines, hype, ceremonial fanfare in gadget-loving Japan
- Bush responds to Iranian missile tests with commitment to a diplomatic solution
- Taiwan opposes Chinese attempts to change island's Olympic name
- Somali insurgents attack government base near town where parliament is based
- Airport worker caught in sting gets 2 years for agreeing to smuggle night scopes and cash
- Thai foreign minister resigns as battering of government continues
- Thai foreign minister resigns as battering of government continues
- India seeks more cooperation from Bangladesh on security issues
- GfK says no certainty it will make an all-cash offer for TNS to rival WPP approach
- Tibetan exiles carry shadow Olympic torch through Indian capital to protest Chinese crackdown
- Worker exposed to small amount of uranium at Japanese nuclear fuel plant, no injury
- Bernanke weighs in on regulatory overhaul to better guard against future financial crises
- Dallas police find $400K worth of cocaine in seized car used by undercover officers
- British prime minister suggests he's an older, wiser version of "Wuthering Heights" hero
- Sarkozy insists EU cannot enlarge further without the Lisbon Treaty in place
- Stefan Schumacher defends yellow jersey during sixth stage of Tour de France
- Hong Kong stocks close flat as Chinese banks rise, export shares fall
- Hong Kong stocks close flat as Chinese banks rise, export shares fall
- Malaysia's prime minister says he will step down in mid-2010
- Malaysia's prime minister says he will step down in mid-2010
- Bank of England keeps interest rates unchanged amid inflation concerns
- China tells French they will be welcome at next month's Olympic Games
- Swedish inflation rose to 4.3 percent in June, from 4 pc in May
- Oil slips despite Middle East tension, drop in US crude inventories
- EU court tells lower court to reexamine Sony/Bertelsmann tie-up
- ICC considering changes in format to spur one-dayers
- ICC considering changes in format to spur one-dayers
- Sweden's Investor swings to loss in 1H due to financial market turbulence
- London's FTSE-100 index down 94.1 points at 5435.5
- Brazilian president seeks stronger trade ties during his first visit to Vietnam
- Wage talks for 50,000 Lufthansa ground, cabin crew collapse
- Marriott second-quarter earning drop 24 percent on sagging economy
- UK house prices fall again in May; UK home builder Barratt reports sales slump
- France prepares grandiose launch of dubious Mediterranean partnership
- Not your typical turf war: Celebrities spar over eco-cred in green grudge match
- Asian markets mixed after overnight tumble on Wall Street; China stocks drop after 3-day climb
- Asian markets mixed after overnight tumble on Wall Street; China stocks drop after 3-day climb
- Official: Toyota Motor plans US manufacturing changes to meet new customer demands
- Swedish appeals court upholds verdicts clearing Ericsson executives of tax evasion
- Bank of England keeps interest rates unchanged amid inflation concerns
- Siemens CEO Loescher says bulk of planned job cuts in Germany at management level
- Malaysia's prime minister says he will step down in mid-2010
- Malaysia's prime minister says he will step down in mid-2010
- Dow Chemical agrees to buy chemicals maker Rohm and Haas for $78 per share, or about $15.29B
- Obama, Clinton raise New York cash and VP speculation
- Strauss, Cook take England to 71-0 at lunch on first day of first test against South Africa
- EU still reliant on nuclear power as energy use and imports rise
- Retailers' sales show consumers using rebates to buy necessities and heavily discounted items
- EU Parliament calls for tighter economic sanctions against Mugabe's government in Zimbabwe
- Double-amputee sprinter Pistorius resumes Olympic bid alongside top field at Golden Gala
- Iraq says next year's budget to focus more on economy than security
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Marriott 2nd-qtr earnings drop 24 percent on sagging economy
- Lawyers' rally in Pakistan shows animosity toward ruling party leader Zardari
- Lawyers' rally in Pakistan shows animosity toward ruling party leader Zardari
- Iran's state television says Tehran test-fires more missiles in the Persian Gulf
- England players Mike Brown and Topsy Ojo guilty of misconduct on New Zealand tour
- US retailers' sales show consumers using rebates to buy heavily discounted items
- US jobless claims dip but don't change bigger picture of labor market struggles
- Pakistan army spokesman accuses India of violating 2003 cease-fire in Kashmir
- Indonesian manufacturers told to work weekends in new national energy-saving plan
- US jobless claims dip but don't change bigger picture of labor market struggles
- Indonesian manufacturers told to work weekends in new national energy-saving plan
- China says 82 alleged terrorists detained in restive Xinjiang this year for Olympic plots
- China says 82 alleged terrorists detained in restive Xinjiang this year for Olympic plots
- Dow Chemical to buy chemicals maker Rohm and Haas for $15.29 billion
- Thailand's foreign minister resigns as battering of government continues
- Thailand's foreign minister resigns as battering of government continues
- French first lady tells paper she has a beer belly _ not a baby _ in tummy
- North Korea nuclear talks resume, focus on rules for verifying nuclear facilities
- Finding drug-free zone: Benjamin Bratt stars as 'The Cleaner,' helping addicts kick the habit
- North Korea nuclear talks resume, focus on rules for verifying nuclear facilities
- Philanthropist pitches plan to turn Bruce Lee home into museum
- Philanthropist pitches plan to turn Bruce Lee home into museum
- Bush ready to sign bill overhauling eavesdropping rules, giving telecoms immunity from suits
- England players Mike Brown and Topsy Ojo guilty of misconduct on New Zealand tour
- EU Parliament: Fingerprinting of Roma by Italians clear act of racial discrimination
- WTA-Budapest Grand Prix Results
- Think tank sees German economic growth slowing dramatically in 2nd, 3rd quarters
- OPEC sees sufficient crude supplies in coming decades
- Talks between Zimbabwean factions resume in South Africa
- American Medical Association issues apology for racist actions that barred black doctors
- OPEC says crude supplies sufficient for coming decades
- Report says natural disasters in South Asia exacerbated by human failure
- Austrian Airlines to cut service to Chicago, London, New York; cites high fuel costs
- Pakistan army spokesman accuses India of violating 2003 cease-fire in Kashmir
- Retailers' sales show consumers using rebates to buy necessities and heavily discounted items
- Toyota to build hybrid Prius in the US for the 1st time; makes other manufacturing changes
- Think tank sees German economic growth slowing dramatically in 2nd, 3rd quarters
- Wage talks for 50,000 Lufthansa ground, cabin crew collapse
- South African presidential spokesman: Talks between Zimbabwean factions have resumed
- Eden Gardens officials to hear demands of staff threatening to commit suicide
- Obama stresses equal pay, child care in appeal to women who had backed Hillary Clinton
- Next year's ICC meeting to go ahead in England even if Zimbabwe officials denied visas
- US announces US$400 million pledge on eve of Kosovo donors' conference
- French energy giant Total says it's too risky to invest in Iran, in blow to gas deal
- Rangers and Scotland captain Barry Ferguson out injured for 3-4 months
- Somali insurgents attack government base near town where parliament is based
- Pakistan army accuses India of violating 2003 cease-fire in Kashmir; India denies accusation
- Dow Chemical to buy rival chemicals maker Rohm and Haas for about $15.3 billion
- ATP-Swedish Open Results
- EU antitrust regulators raid grain traders
- US stocks rise following retail reports, buyout news
- Sri Lanka cricketers' union says no agreement still on English tour
- OPEC secretary general says OPEC cannot make up for oil shortage if Iran attacked
- Bernanke, Paulson call for safety net if Wall Street firm falters; urge more regulatory clout
- Toyota to build hybrid Prius in the US for the 1st time; makes other manufacturing changes
- EU court tells lower court to reexamine Sony/Bertelsmann tie-up
- South African official: Talks between Zimbabwean factions have resumed
- Bernanke, Paulson call for safety net if Wall Street firm fails; Urge more regulatory clout
- Somali insurgents attack government base near town where parliament is based
- European Tour returns to Czech Republic in 2009 after 12 years
- EU Parliament calls for tighter economic sanctions against Mugabe's government in Zimbabwe
- Report says natural disasters in South Asia exacerbated by human failure
- Obama, Clinton raise New York cash and VP speculation
- Christie Brinkley settles divorce case with 4th husband in New York
- Euro, British Pound lower against dollar as BoE leaves interest rate at 5 percent
- Marriott 2nd-qtr earnings drop 24 percent on sagging economy
- American Medical Association issues apology for racist actions that barred black doctors
- Canada issues report indicating Guantanamo prisoner was sleep deprived
- Sarkozy signals support for Barroso to stay on as head of EU commission
- Swedish firefighters race through town in underwear after thief nabs uniforms at swimming pool
- Apple's iPhone debuts to lines, hype, ceremonial fanfare in gadget-loving Japan
- Apple's iPhone debuts to lines, hype, ceremonial fanfare in gadget-loving Japan
- US stocks fluctuate amid concerns about financials
- Inukai approved as new president of Japan's football association
- Kenya rights group: police 'responsible for half' postelection killings
- Inukai approved as new president of Japan's football association
- OPEC says crude supplies sufficient for coming decades
- Martin Straka signs 1-year contract with his former Czech club, leaving NHL
- Obama stresses equal pay, child care in appeal to women who had backed Hillary Clinton
- UK anti-doping chief: Pressure to succeed will drive home athletes to cheat at London 2012
- Portugal plans to adopt "Robin Hood" tax on oil companies
- South Africa takes three wickets in second session to leave England on 163-3 in first test
- Fannie, Freddie shares drop as worries of US rescue build amid ongoing housing woes
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Dow Chemical to buy specialty chemicals maker Rohm and Haas for about $15.3 billion
- Christie Brinkley settles divorce case with 4th husband in New York
- Former Bush adviser ignores subpoena, refuses to testify in Congress
- Oil prices increase as Middle East tensions flare and Nigeria supply concerns escalate
- BP says more than 30 foreign TNK-BP employees to leave Russia temporarily
- Despite progress on US-India nuclear deal, it may be too late for US lawmakers to act
- Sarkozy insists EU cannot enlarge further without the Lisbon Treaty in place
- General Electric seeks spinoff of consumer, industrial unit, including appliances, lighting
- Jaidee shoots 64 to lead Cabrera by one stroke early in the first round of the Scottish Open
- Riccardo Ricco wins 6th stage of Tour de France, Kim Kirchen takes yellow
- Obama, Clinton raise New York cash and VP speculation
- Toyota to build hybrid Prius in the US for the 1st time; makes other manufacturing changes
- Tour de France Stage Winners
- Fannie, Freddie shares drop as worries of government rescue build amid ongoing housing woes
- La Nina climate phenomenon easing for now, may reduce risk of Atlantic hurricanes through fall
- Top-seeded Ferrer and Robredo win in straight sets to reach quarterfinals
- ATP-Swedish Open Results
- WTA-Budapest Grand Prix Results
- Gucci gala livens up Rome fashion scene, hints at the glories of yesteryear
- Brazil reports 0.74 percent inflation in June, 6 percent over 12 months
- Obama, Clinton raise New York cash and VP speculation
- Bush responds to Iranian missile tests with commitment to a diplomatic solution
- England players Mike Brown and Topsy Ojo guilty of misconduct on New Zealand tour
- ECB reports increase in counterfeit euro bills confiscated
- Riccardo Ricco wins 6th stage of Tour de France, Kim Kirchen takes yellow
- North Korea nuclear talks resume, focus on rules for verifying nuclear facilities
- North Korea nuclear talks resume, focus on rules for verifying nuclear facilities
- French man pleads guilty in art theft case
- The National Theater and the National Concert Hall
- Hsiaoyukeng
- Menghuan Pond Waterplant
- Chingtienkang
- Direct links mask hidden risks
- Kenting National Park-Corals
- Figures Represented Through Brush and Ink 5/19～7/20
- The 2008 Yilan International Rain Festival is coming in July 7/12～8/24
- Hohaiyan Rock Festival 11.12.13 July 2008
- Penghu County kicks off Taiwanese abalone festival
- International Street Art Festival 7/11~7/20
- The Age of Elegance: A Centennial Exhibition of Kuo Hsueh-Hu 5/10~7/20
- Naitonal Museum Of History:Millet and His Time
- Precious mammoth remains set to go on display 7/11～11/4
- Family and Friends--Masterworks from the Ashmolean Museum 5/30～8/17
- 2008 A Da Wang in Hualien a thanksgiving party 7/11～7/13
- Kaoshiung One Year Countdown Series
- Yilan International Rain Festival
- Taipei Children's Arts Festival
- Taipei Fine Arts Museum
- What's On
- Now Showing
- No nonsense heist thriller offers some charm
- John Woo restores credibility to Chinese epics
- For the record
- Alison Moyet had to say Yaz to much anticipated reunion tour
- Rock savant turns abandoned Manhattan building into organ
- 'Gonzo: The Life and Work of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson'
- For the love of music - violinmaker in Boston crafts beautiful instruments
- Skip the pie and try a French clafouti instead
- Fruit salsa with cinnamon-sugar chips
- Eco nightclub set for UK launch
- Cocoa catwalk, sacks are sweet for Ivorian designer
- Leonard Cohen's still the man
- Sidelines
- Chinese NBA star Yao Ming back in training after surgery
- New York sweeps Tampa to narrow gap in AL East
- Cavendish takes fifth stage in style
- Locals fear influx of unprepared copycats following movie success
- There's no time for mistakes at Beijing Olympics
- Sidelines
- New DNA evidence clears family members in JonBenet murder case
- Mass hysteria closes Bangladeshi schools
- Council to vote on sanctions, diplomats say
- South Korea parliament starts
- Pep talks no cure for low confidence
- Taiwan shares close up 0.39%
- IEA raises 2008 oil demand forecast as China grows
- U.S. dollar edges up in Asian trade ahead of Bernanke testimony
- U.S. stocks dive due to 'uncertain' economic ties
- Heidelberger Druck plummets most in six months on job cuts
- In Brief
- Iran investment is too risky at present, says Total chief
- Gazprom approaches Libyan leader seeking to buy all gas and oil exports
- Oilman sees winds of change in boosting renewable energy
- Refueling tanker contract opens to new bids
- Japanese firms team up on energy-saving screens
- Australia's food-growing region suffers record dry June, worsening droughts
- Chrysler building majority ownership sold
- In Brief
- NEEB official detained by prosecutor over scandal
- DPP urges KMT to monitor opening to Chinese tourists
- Nominees face grilling on second day of review
- Hong Kong tycoons look into business ventures in Taiwan
- Foundation offers advice on avoiding violence after a break-up
- Gas stations to utilize bio-diesel in drive to make vehicles greener
- Lai promises to help speed up applications
- DPP's Tsai vows to help government bring stability
- High oil prices force development rethink, says CEPD
- Thai foreign minister Pattama resigns
- Ma indicates plan to relax chip investment in China
- 'Taipei, China' name 'never' to be accepted, MOFA official claims
- China's President Hu dominates state media coverage in run-up to Beijing Olympics
- 2 Chinese absconders turn themselves in
- MAC seeking entry procession order for Taiwan Olympic team
- DPP head hopes to make election breakthrough in outlying island
- Taichung County to hold lifestyle carnival at Houli Horse Farm7/11～7/14
- VP's wife promotes energy-saving at mammoth exhibition
- Taiwan donates wheelchairs to Dominican Republic
- 25 Chinese tourists still missing: immigration official
- No flight limits on Chinese tourists visiting Taiwan: official
- Kaohsiung MRT facing NT$2.2 billion operational loss in first year
- Facts and figures for the British Open
- A capsule look at the 8 British Opens held at Royal Birkdale
- More Chinese expected to make 'health trips' to Taiwan: official
- CAL to focus on short-haul routes: chairman
- Cross-strait cargo charter negotiations due in three months
- Women group urges prevention of relationship violence
- Taiwan sells 160.64 million Chinese yuan
- Economics ministry to review China investment restrictions
- Kaohsiung government, school canteens cutting disposable items
- Ex-negotiator with China proposes peace pact
- Name-use should follow Olympic formula: Presidential Office
- 85% of cold noodles fail to pass safety tests: foundation
- Sports, recreation show to eye domestic market
- Prices higher on Taipei futures market
- President Ma to attend World Games countdown parade in Kaohsiung
- International puppet festival opens in Taipei
- Kaohsiung ferry ticket prices to increase
- DPP insists university tuition fees be frozen
- 2008 Taipei Multimedia Show kicks off
- Tour de France Results
- ATP-Mercedes Cup Results
- Not your typical turf war: Celebrities spar over eco-cred in green grudge match
- Bernanke, Paulson call for safety net if Wall Street firm fails; Urge more regulatory clout
- Obama, Clinton take on McCain on women's issues; Jackson comments linger
- London 2012 Olympic village funding to be settled by end of 2008 following reduction in scale
- Indian PM to announce date of confidence vote to determine fate of gov't, nuclear deal
- Brazilian midfielder Amantino Mancini to transfer to Inter Milan
- Dow Chemical to buy rival specialty chemicals maker Rohm and Haas for about $15.3B
- US dollar mixed, gold higher in European trading
- US consumer group says public awareness of credit scores has improved but still poor
- US study: Air has cleared for many adults, but many kids still breathe in tobacco smoke
- US foreclosure rescue takes step forward in Senate, step back as House plans rewrite
- UK anti-doping chief: Pressure to succeed will drive home athletes to cheat at London 2012
- Thompson brings back some bad memories for Klitschko ahead of title fight
- Indian PM to announce date of confidence vote to determine fate of gov't, nuclear deal
- Rove ignores subpoena, refuses to testify in US Congress on allegations of political meddling
- Surrealist art collection goes on show in Berlin
- EU Parliament: Fingerprinting of Gypsies In Italy is racial discrimination
- Luxembourg's Kim Kirchen takes Tour de France lead; Italy's Riccardo Ricco wins 6th stage
- WTA-Budapest Grand Prix Results
- London's FTSE-100 index down 122.80 points at 5,406.80
- US stocks edge higher amid concerns about financials
- China says 82 alleged terrorists detained in restive Xinjiang this year in Olympic plots
- NHL and Russian league reach peace deal on player contracts
- US announces US$400 million pledge on eve of Kosovo donors' conference
- Investment bank Lehman Brothers tumbles to new low on more credit fears
- Marosi upsets Pironkova at Budapest Grand Prix
- Dimitar Penev named CSKA Sofia coach amid financial crisis for Bulgarian champion
- China's President Hu dominates state media coverage in run-up to Beijing Olympics
- Wachovia's stock falls after $2.6 B loss as Moody's reviews debt and analyst critiques CEO
- Liberian president criticizes Zimbabwean elections, calls for "high-profile" negotiator
- US Virgin Islands approves $165 million in bonds to build rum distillery
- French man pleads guilty in art theft case
- Brazil's top court orders prominent financier released from jail
- Aston Villa completes signing of midfielder Steve Sidwell from Chelsea
- South African official: Talks between Zimbabwean factions have resumed
- Jonathan Vaughters has early success with his Garmin-Chipotle team at Tour de France
- Indian leader to announce vote to decide fate of government, US nuclear deal
- Government asks judge to intervene in Argentina's largest airline
- North Korea nuclear talks resume, focus on rules for verifying nuclear facilities
- Kohlschreiber finally reaches quarterfinals of Mercedes Cup at fourth attempt
- Bush signs bill overhauling eavesdropping rules, giving telecoms immunity from lawsuits
- Obama plane shows no missing parts or tampering, some marks on slide that inflated
- Dow Chemical to buy rival specialty chemicals maker Rohm and Haas for about $15.3B
- Luxembourg's Kim Kirchen takes Tour de France lead; Italy's Riccardo Ricco wins 6th stage
- Shares of GM tumble to new 54-year low on speculation about financial health, bankruptcy
- Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez complains about limited funds to sign new players
- Man sues Tenn. church over spiritual fall
- Robert Downey Jr. does Sherlock with Holmes mystery based on Conan Doyle detective, comic book
- Jaguars' wide receiver Matt Jones arrested on felony drug charge while in Arkansas
- Swiss Open Results
- US foreclosure rescue plan takes step forward in Senate, step back as House plans rewrite
- Man sues church for injuries after claiming spirit of God forced him to fall
- Bush signs bill overhauling eavesdropping rules, giving phone companies immunity from lawsuits
- Pietersen hits 13 test century to lead England to 309-3 in first test against South Africa
- A brief look at the sixth stage of the Tour de France
- Oil rebounds as Iran tensions flare, but rise is muted as traders eye weakening demand
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Soybeans rally on concerns of falling stockpiles
- Iraq says next year's budget to focus more on economy than security
- Half of FC Barcelona board resigns in protest against club president Laporta
- Robert Downey Jr. does Sherlock with Holmes mystery based on Conan Doyle detective, comic book
- Germany's cartel watchdog to fine cosmetics, fragrance firms for price-fixing, collusion
- Hanescu beats Karlovic to reach quarterfinals at Swiss Open
- Afghanistan's only female Olympic athlete reportedly seeking asylum in Norway
- Obama ridicules McCain economic adviser for calling Americans 'whiners' in 'mental recession'
- Zimbabwe opposition, government officials meet in South Africa
- Shares of GM tumble to new 54-year low on speculation about financial health, bankruptcy
- Italy: Parliament's lower house passes immunity law that critics say protects Berlusconi
- Australia coach Charlesworth quits Indian hockey job
- Australia coach Charlesworth quits Indian hockey job
- GM chief executive Wagoner says company won't seek bankruptcy, has solid cash position
- Yorkshire throw out of English Twenty20 Cup for fielding ineligible player
- Pietersen hits 13 test century to lead England to 309-3 in first test against South Africa
- Suspicious French break-in explodes into political firestorm starring Sarkozy and rival Royal
- Obama ridicules McCain economic adviser for calling Americans 'whiners' in 'mental recession'
- Oil prices rebound as tensions over Iran's missile testing flare
- McCain raises $22 million in June; campaign and GOP have $95 million on hand
- Danish ninja-man watched by Swedish police after going on rampage about crown princess
- Bolt, Robles among the stars to compete at Tsiklitiria meet
- French man pleads guilty in art theft case
- ATP-Mercedes Cup Results
- General Electric seeks spinoff of consumer, industrial unit, including appliances, lighting
- Obama, Clinton take on McCain on women's issues; Jackson comments linger
- Obama plane shows no missing parts or tampering, some marks on slide that inflated
- Klinsmann believes he knows how to turn Podolski into top Bayern striker
- French man pleads guilty in art theft case
- Yorkshire throw out of English Twenty20 Cup for fielding ineligible player
- Bernanke, Paulson call for safety net if Wall Street firms fail; Urge more regulatory clout
- Cypriot parliament approves 6-month extension on obligatory double price listing
- FIFA upholds Olympics rule, forces clubs to release under-23 players
- Haas family, active in charitable and civic works, to make $5.1 billion from Dow Chemical deal
- GM chief executive Wagoner says company won't seek bankruptcy, has solid cash position
- Senate confirms Gen. Petraeus as top US commander in Mideast, Odierno to lead troops in Iraq
- Brazil reports 0.74 percent inflation in June, 6 percent over 12 months
- US lawmakers seek clarity on Pentagon's plans to rebid $35 billion Air Force tanker contract
- Cypriot parliament approves 6-month extension on obligatory double price listing
- Brazil financier re-arrested hours after release
- McCain has best fundraising in June
- Obama, Clinton beard McCain on women's issues; Arizona senator races away from Gramm comments
- Lawyer urges Canada to seek release of Guantanamo prisoner following torture disclosure
- Crude oil prices rebound from recent drop as anxiety escalates over Iranian missiles
- Gold up
- Ronaldo backs Blatter's view he should be allowed to leave Man United, treated like slave
- 'Passing Strange' brings down curtain July 20
- US researchers say window coating lets people see clearly and collect energy
- Dollar up against euro and British pound as Bank of England leaves interest rate at 5 percent
- Trade officials circulate new farm, manufacturing proposals as high-level WTO meeting looms
- Ex-diplomat seeks leniency, arguing that sex with teens OK in foreign cultures
- Labor market still struggling as US employers hold back on hiring and investment.
- Smithsonian seeks African American museum designs
- Obama ridicules McCain economic adviser for calling Americans 'whiners' in 'mental recession'
- Ronaldo backs Blatter's view he should be allowed to leave Man United, treated like slave
- Ronaldo backs Blatter's view he should be allowed to leave Man United, treated like slave
- Crude oil prices rebound from recent drop as anxiety escalates over Iranian missiles
- Wall Street ends up amid financial worries
- Jaidee and Noren shoot 64 to lead first round of Scottish Open
- At least 10 police in Mexican border town quit after patrolman shot
- US investment firms didn't draw emergency Fed loans over past week
- AMA apologizes to black doctors for past racism
- US investment firms didn't draw emergency Fed loans over past week
- Wall Street ends up amid financial worries
- Rove ignores subpoena, refuses to testify in US Congress on allegations of political meddling
- General Electric seeks spinoff of consumer, industrial unit, including appliances, lighting
- Democratic lawmakers ask for independent investigation in case of Canadian deported to Syria
- NBC Universal CEO Jeff Zucker says GE not looking to sell media unit
- Ronaldo backs Blatter's view he should be allowed to leave Man United, treated like slave
- Paula Creamer sets course record by shooting a 60 in first round of Jamie Farr
- WTA-Palermo International Results
- US House makes 1781 march to Revolutionary War victory a national historic trail
- Bush shows his power on national security in winning US spy bill
- Yahoo CEO Yang says he does not expect to meet with Microsoft's Gates or Vigil
- Four-time champion Medina Garrigues reaches quarterfinals at Palermo International
- Soybeans rally on concerns of falling stockpiles
- US investment firms didn't draw emergency Fed loans for first time since program started
- Xerox elects former Citigroup CEO Charles Prince to board
- Christie Brinkley settles NY divorce case
- New Zealanders queue in main cities to buy iPhone
- GM chief executive Wagoner says company won't seek bankruptcy, has solid cash position
- Beat-era artist Bruce Conner dies at 74
- Democratic lawmakers ask for independent investigation in case of Canadian deported to Syria
- Gene clues from Mideast suggest autism occurs when brain cannot learn properly from early life
- Jaidee and Noren shoot 64 to lead first round of Scottish Open
- Apple's iPhone goes on sale in Japan to cheering crowd lined up outside downtown Tokyo store
- Apple's iPhone goes on sale in Japan to cheering crowd lined up outside downtown Tokyo store
- Apple's iPhone goes on sale in Japan to cheering crowd lined up outside downtown Tokyo store
- Apple's iPhone goes on sale in Japan to cheering crowd lined up outside downtown Tokyo store
- ATP-Campbell's Hall of Fame Championships Results
- Chilean Central Bank raises interest rate to 7.25 percent; highest level since 1998
- Eriksson feels that Mexico will qualify for the World Cup
- Apple's iPhone goes on sale in Japan to cheering crowd lined up outside downtown Tokyo store
- Apple's iPhone goes on sale in Japan to cheering crowd lined up outside downtown Tokyo store
- Senate confirms Gen. Petraeus as top US commander in Mideast, Odierno to lead troops in Iraq
- ATP-Campbell's Hall of Fame Championships Results
- Suriname, Guyana consider Venezuelan proposal to build natural gas pipeline
- Lawmakers press for answers on $35B Air Force deal
- Brazil financier re-arrested hours after release
- Largest project in US Capitol history to open after 8 years of construction, cost overruns
- McCain raises $22 million in June; campaign and party have $95 million on hand
- Lawmakers press for answers on $35B Air Force deal
- Paula Creamer sets course record by shooting a 60 in first round of Jamie Farr
- Bush signs bill overhauling eavesdropping rules, giving phone companies immunity from lawsuits
- Dow Chemical to buy specialty chemicals maker Rohm and Haas for about $15.29 billion
- Howard adds 2 more homers to league-high total in Philadelphia's 4-1 win over Cardinals
- Justin Morneau's 5 hits, 11th-inning home run, help Twins beat Tigers 7-6
- Spike Lee takes Jackson to task for comments; says Obama victory will bring `seismic change'
- McCain rejects adviser remarks but celebrates best fundraising month in June
- Obama, McCain pursue support from female voters on different paths
- Friday, July 18
- Suspicious French break-in explodes into political firestorm starring Sarkozy and rival Royal
- Zimbabwe opposition, government officials meet in South Africa
- Apple's iPhone goes on sale in Japan to cheering crowd lined up outside downtown Tokyo store
- Apple's iPhone goes on sale in Japan to cheering crowd lined up outside downtown Tokyo store
- Beijing shuts out and pressures unwanted voices ahead of Olympics
- Beijing shuts out and pressures unwanted voices ahead of Olympics
- `The Wackness' is trite
- Del Toro's devilish humor
- Dominica's prime minister presents budget proposal to Parliament
- `Journey' gains depth in 3-D form
- Apple leaves some .Mac users hanging as migration to new MobileMe sync service drags on
- Celebrity Birthdays
- That Was the Week That Was
- 'Space Invaders,' 'Arkanoid' return
- The top ten music in the United States
- Sexsmith plants some more musical seeds
- Brooke Hogan and her family drama
- Chicago blues scene wanes
- Apple's iPhone goes on sale in Japan to cheering crowd lined up outside downtown Tokyo store
- Apple's iPhone goes on sale in Japan to cheering crowd lined up outside downtown Tokyo store
- `Journey' star Brendan Fraser gets goofy
- UK nature shows continue to thrive
- Beijing shuts out and pressures unwanted voices ahead of Olympics
- Beijing shuts out and pressures unwanted voices ahead of Olympics
- Meet the 'Big Brother 10' cast
- Josh Peck takes on darker adult role
- `Hellboy II' director loves his demons
- Top architects reshape Warsaw
- Perlman buries himself in roles
- Fernand Leger, a progenitor of pop art
- Hungary battles illegal migration
- Italy's food detectives sniff out the fraud trail
- Language divides Belgium
- Mogul breathes new life into canal plan
- US Episcopal leader defends church to Anglicans
- "Captain America: The Chosen" (Marvel Comics. 168 Pages. $24.99) by David Morrell and Mitch Breitweiser
- Most-capped rugby ref. Paul Honiss retires
- Most-capped rugby ref. Paul Honiss retires
- Spike Lee takes Jackson to task for comments; says Obama victory will bring `seismic change'
- Justin Morneau's 5 hits, 11th-inning home run, help Twins beat Tigers 7-6
- British governor of Turks and Caicos appoints panel to probe corruption claims
- Great white shark reported prowling popular New England waters where 'Jaws' was filmed
- Apple's iPhone goes on sale in Japan to cheering crowd lined up outside downtown Tokyo store
- Apple's iPhone goes on sale in Japan to cheering crowd lined up outside downtown Tokyo store
- McLouth's homer, Maholm's 8 effective innings carry Pirates past Yankees 4-2
- FCC chairman to recommend sanctions against Comcast for blocking Internet traffic
- Andrew Bogut named in Australian Olympic team
- Andrew Bogut named in Australian Olympic team
- Andrew Bogut named in Australian Olympic team
- Texas hospital says its pharmacy made error in mixing blood thinner for several infants
- SAG rejects contract offer from studios
- Zimbabwe warns UN that sanctions likely would spark civil war
- NASCAR officials cancel Sprint Cup qualifying after storms at Chicagoland
- Apple's iPhone goes on sale in Japan to cheering crowd lined up outside downtown Tokyo store
- Apple's iPhone goes on sale in Japan to cheering crowd lined up outside downtown Tokyo store
- Hollywood producers say actors union rejects contract offer; SAG claims bargaining continues
- NASCAR-Sprint Cup-LifeLock.com 400 Lineup
- APNewsBreak: FCC chairman to recommend sanctions against Comcast for blocking Internet traffic
- Toyota to build hybrid Prius in the US for the 1st time; makes other manufacturing changes
- Howard adds 2 more homers to league-high total in Philadelphia's 4-1 win over Cardinals
- Google CEO Schmidt 'absolutely' supports Yahoo in takeover tussle with Microsoft
- Reports: South Korea's conservative president to warm up to North Korea
- Wauters scores 23 points, Silver Stars earn 75-67 road win against Sky
- Oil prices steady in Asia after rebounding more than US$5 on another Iran missile launch
- Oil prices steady in Asia after rebounding more than US$5 on another Iran missile launch
- Field for the British Open
- Actress Judy Davis wins US$134,000 newspaper defamation case in Australia
- Chavez, Uribe aim to mend Venezuela-Colombia relations
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Hollywood producers say actors union rejects contract offer; SAG claims bargaining continues
- Canucks signing forward Pavol Demitra to an $8-million, two-year contract
- Construction of Jackie Chan museum starts in Shanghai
- American League Leaders
- WHO fights legal loophole allowing Vietnamese kids to ride motorbikes without helmets
- Indians hit 4 homers to snap 10-game losing streak by beating Rays 13-2
- South Korea's president proposes resumption of reconciliation talks with North Korea
- McCain rejects adviser remarks but celebrates best fundraising month in June
- China's Sinosteel raises stake in Australian takeover target Midwest to more than 50 percent
- China's Sinosteel raises stake in Australian takeover target Midwest to more than 50 percent
- South Korea's president proposes resuming reconciliation talks with North Korea
- South Korea's president proposes resuming reconciliation talks with North Korea
- Conrad's sparks Wizards to 2-1 win over New York
- Beijing holds late-night Olympics opening ceremony dress rehearsal under strict secrecy
- As Apple's new iPhone hits Asia-Pacific, underground market waits to pounce
- As Apple's new iPhone hits Asia-Pacific, underground market waits to pounce
- National League Leaders
- Malaysian prime minister's pledge to retire by 2010 may increase political instability
- Malaysian prime minister's pledge to retire by 2010 may increase political instability
- Conrad's sparks Wizards to 2-1 win over New York
- South Korea's president proposes resuming reconciliation talks with North Korea
- South Korea's president proposes resuming reconciliation talks with North Korea
- Howard adds 2 more homers to league-high total in Philadelphia's 4-1 win over Cardinals
- UK legislator easily wins back seat he resigned in protest against anti-terror legislation
- J-League side Avispa Fukuoka fires coach Littbarski
- J-League side Avispa Fukuoka fires coach Littbarski
- Rising jet fuel, economic uncertainty grounds Air Berlin hopes for major stake in rival Condor
- Tour company: South Korean visitor to North Korean mountain resort fatally shot by soldier
- Zurich Financial buys 50% stake in Banco Sabadell's insurance arms for euro750 million
- Rover's not for lunch: Beijing restaurants told to nix dog meat dinners during August Olympics
- Rover's not for lunch: Beijing restaurants told to nix dog meat dinners during August Olympics
- UK legislator easily wins back seat he resigned in a protest against anti-terror legislation
- Tour company: South Korean visitor to North Korean mountain resort fatally shot by soldier
- McCain's Vietnam cellmate a longtime supporter of Republican candidate _ and foe of Democrats
- Zurich Financial buys 50% stake in Banco Sabadell's insurance arms for euro750 million
- Citi to sell its German retail banking ops to France's Credit Mutuel in euro4.9B deal
- Inquiry says Indonesia largely to blame for 1999 violence in East Timor
- Brazil's president meets with East Timor leaders, pledges support
- Global rollout of 3G iPhone kicks off to crowds cheering debut of Apple's hit cell phone
- Global rollout of 3G iPhone kicks off to crowds cheering debut of Apple's hit cell phone
- China's foreign investment up 45 percent at US$52.4 billion in first half of 2008
- South Korean visitor to North Korean resort shot as South Korean president seeks warmer ties
- China's foreign investment up 45 percent at US$52.4 billion in first half of 2008
- National Australia Bank talking to Royal Bank of Scotland about buying local arm of ABN Amro
- National Australia Bank talking to Royal Bank of Scotland about buying local arm of ABN Amro
- Citi to sell its German retail banking ops to France's Credit Mutuel in euro4.9B deal
- Japanese shares finish slightly lower after late rally; eyes on US bank earnings for next week
- Japanese shares finish slightly lower after late rally; eyes on US bank earnings for next week
- Sri Lanka seeks to change England tour dates to solve standoff
- Sri Lanka seeks to change England tour dates to solve standoff
- Congress going through the motions more as election approaches
- Rising jet fuel, economic uncertainty grounds Air Berlin hopes for major stake in rival Condor
- Oil rises above US$143 a barrel in Asia on Iran tensions, Nigeria unrest
- Oil rises above US$143 a barrel in Asia on Iran tensions, Nigeria unrest
- McCain rejects adviser remarks but celebrates best fundraising month in June
- North Korea talks focus on verification of its nuclear declaration
- Citi to sell its German retail banking ops to France's Credit Mutuel in euro4.9B deal
- Arsenal completes signing of France midfielder Samir Nasri
- Global rollout of 3G-ready iPhone kicks off to crowds cheering debut of Apple's new hit
- Global rollout of 3G-ready iPhone kicks off to crowds cheering debut of Apple's new hit
- OLYMPIC PREVIEW: Anti-doping efforts will be more rigorous than ever at Beijing Olympics
- China's shares fall as high oil prices prompt profit-taking; phone companies climb
- China's shares fall as high oil prices prompt profit-taking; phone companies climb
- SKorean visitor to North Korean resort shot by soldier as South's president seeks warmer ties
- US coach says Olympic men's track team going to Beijing is 'strongest' ever
- As Apple's new iPhone hits Asia-Pacific, underground market waits to pounce
- As Apple's new iPhone hits Asia-Pacific, underground market waits to pounce
- Inquiry says Indonesia largely to blame for 1999 violence in East Timor
- Fowler set for Premier League return with Blackburn
- Global rollout of 3G-ready iPhone kicks off to crowds cheering debut of Apple's new hit
- Global rollout of 3G-ready iPhone kicks off to crowds cheering debut of Apple's new hit
- Arsenal completes signing of France midfielder Samir Nasri
- Soldier shoots SKorean visitor to North Korean resort as South's president seeks warmer ties
- Sri Lanka seeks to change England tour dates to solve standoff
- US dollar mixed, gold up in European morning trading
- Japan to host Uruguay in tuneup for World Cup qualifier
- Japan to host Uruguay in tuneup for World Cup qualifier
- EU and US pledge more than euro750 million at Kosovo donors' conference
- Sports court gives Spanish authorities 6 months to produce blood bag in Valverde doping probe
- Hong Kong stock market rises 3rd day as investors buy phone maker, aluminum producer
- Hong Kong stock market rises 3rd day as investors buy phone maker, aluminum producer
- Dutch woman dies of Ebola-like fever caught from contact with bats in Uganda
- McLaren to pay costs and expenses to Ferrari over Formula One spy scandal
- Malaysia urged to review new windfall tax on independent power producers
- McLaren to pay costs and expenses to Ferrari over Formula One spy scandal
- Radcliffe still training in hope of overcoming thigh injury in time for Beijing Olympics
- US-UK-French consortium selected as preferred bidder for Britain's Sellafield nuclear site
- Thailand prosecutors file more charges against ousted Prime Minister Thaksin
- Thailand prosecutors file more charges against ousted Prime Minister Thaksin
- General Electric 2nd-quarter profit falls, but meets expectations after adjusting for items
- London's FTSE-100 index down 44.2 points at 5,362.6
- Shinsei Bank to buy GE's consumer finance unit in Japan for US$5.4 billion
- Shinsei Bank to buy GE's consumer finance unit in Japan for US$5.4 billion
- Kim Kirchen defends Tour de France yellow jersey on stage seven
- McCain rejects adviser remarks but celebrates best fundraising month in June
- McLaren to pay costs and expenses to Ferrari over Formula One spy scandal
- EU says Poland makes last-ditch effort to save shipyard subsidies
- Trouble in paradise? Cops on resort island off coast of California says gang is taking root
- Indian stocks drop sharply; Sensex falls more than 3 percent on drop in industrial growth
- Oil sets new record near US$146 a barrel on Iran tensions, Nigeria unrest
- General Electric 2Q profit falls, sells Japanese consumer loan business for $5.4B
- Murdoch takes News Corp. out of scuffle over Yahoo, says he expects Microsoft will walk away
- Asia markets mixed as India shares drop on worries over industrial production, inflation
- Asia markets mixed as India shares drop on worries over industrial production, inflation
- Indian PM to seek confidence vote to decide fate of his government and US nuclear deal
- Fraport six month passengers up 2.2 percent; freight tonnage up nearly 4 percent
- Chinese race walker Song Hongjuan banned after failing dope test
- Hollywood producers say actors union rejects contract offer; SAG claims bargaining continues
- Pietersen, Bell drive England past 400 by lunch on 2nd day of 1st test against South Africa
- Chinese leader pledges media freedom during Olympics
- Freddie, Fannie shares drop sharply premarket; analyst cuts targets, but says both capitalized
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Greek runner tests positive for banned steroid
- US trade deficit narrows in May as exports climb to record high
- Rising jet fuel, economic uncertainty grounds Air Berlin-Condor deal
- Dutch woman dies of Ebola-like fever probably caught from bats in Ugandan cave
- Trade deficit narrows in May as exports climb to record high
- Reports say InBev, Anheuser-Busch negotiating deal that could be struck this weekend
- Trade deficit narrows in May as exports climb to record high
- Trade deficit narrows in May as exports climb to record high
- Moscow transport: Man United yet to pay $230,000 for fans' Champions League final buses
- French judicial official says judges file preliminary charge in EADS trading probe
- Oil sets new record near US$147 a barrel on Iran tensions, Nigeria unrest
- Germany hopeful of resolving flap over venue for possible Obama speech
- Freddie, Fannie shares drop sharply premarket amid rising fears of government intervention
- Phil Mickelson stays in contention with hole-in-one at second round of Scottish Open
- US stocks head for lower open on worries about Fannie, Freddie; oil vaults to new record
- Official: Charlesworth has not contributed much to Indian hockey
- Moscow transport: Man United yet to pay $230,000 for fans' Champions League final buses
- North Korea talks focus on verification of its nuclear declaration
- Crouch completes move to Portsmouth to renew partnerships with Redknapp and Defoe
- Indian federal gov't takes control in Jammu-Kashmir after state's top elected official quits
- General Electric 2Q profit falls, sells Japanese consumer loan business for $5.4B
- General Electric 2Q profit falls, sells Japanese consumer loan business for $5.4B
- US stocks open sharply lower as Fannie, Freddie plunge, oil hits new high
- US stocks open sharply lower as Fannie, Freddie plunge; oil hits new high
- Reports say InBev, Anheuser-Busch negotiating deal that could be struck this weekend
- French anti-doping agency records 20 abnormal blood tests at Tour, none above official limit
- No contact from Sri Lanka over changing tour dates or sending depleted team, says ECB
- Freddie, Fannie shares drop sharply amid rising fears of government intervention
- Euro rises to US$1.5940 as US trade gap narrows, fears linger on mortgage crisis
- US stocks decline as Fannie, Freddie fall sharply; oil hits new high
- Reports say InBev, Anheuser-Busch negotiating deal that could be struck this weekend
- Macedonian court jails 2 men for attack on ethnic Albanian leader
- Oil prices jump above $147 as concerns persist about conflict in the Middle East and Nigeria
- Bosnia: Families bury 308 Srebrenica victims on 13th anniversary of the massacre
- Canada sheds 5,000 jobs in June, unemployment rate rises to 6.2 percent
- Moscow transport: Man United yet to pay $230,000 for fans' Champions League final buses
- Canada sheds 5,000 jobs in June, unemployment rate rises to 6.2 percent
- Lebanese PM forms national unity Cabinet with Hezbollah veto power
- Kim Kirchen defends Tour de France yellow jersey on stage seven
- Somali troops kill 7; Somali aid worker shot in separate incident
- General Electric 2Q profit falls, sells Japanese consumer loan business for $5.4B
- Treasury Secretary Paulson favors keeping Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in current form
- Treasury Secretary Paulson favors keeping Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in current form
- Lehman Brothers shares tumble; percentage of hard-to-value assets grows
- Treasury Secretary Paulson favors keeping Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in current form
- Soldier shoots SKorean visitor to North Korean resort as South's president seeks warmer ties
- Pakistan delays naming Champions Trophy squad in dispute over Akhtar's fine
- Bertelsmann sells North American book club business to U.S. investment company
- Report: North Korea's No. 2 leader to attend Beijing Olympics opening
- Zimbabwe opposition: 113 members killed since March; negotiator returns home after talks
- Bell hits test-high 171 not out to steer England to 535-6 in first test against South Africa
- White House says Bush to meet July 21 with president and prime minister of Kosovo
- Guardian News & Media buys ContentNext Media
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- WTA-Budapest Grand Prix Results
- ATP-Swedish Open Results
- Crude jumps above $147 as concerns persist about Middle East conflict; heating oil hits record
- Freddie, Fannie shares drop sharply amid rising fears of government intervention
- US, EU, others pledge euro1.2 billion in donations for Kosovo
- US court throws out White House appeal in visitor logs dispute
- Tour de France Stage Winners
- Olympic swimmer Shanteau has testicular cancer
- EU to decide to cap prices for SMS, mobile Internet
- US stocks drop on Fannie, Freddie; Dow below 11,000
- Reports say InBev, Anheuser-Busch negotiating deal that could be struck this weekend
- Defending champion Ferrer beats Soderling to reach semifinals
- German union to stage ballot on Lufthansa strike, walkouts possible this month
- UN mission in Congo calls for inquiry into peacekeepers
- Liverpool signs goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri from Brazilian side Palmeiras
- US court rejects White House appeal in visitor logs dispute, but names still may not go public
- US dollar mostly down, gold up in European trading
- Spanish rider Luis-Leon Sanchez wins seventh stage of Tour de France
- Germany's Neid expects women's Olympic tournament to be tougher than World Cup
- Nature-Worlk Of The Sea
- Nature-The mountains
- Lushan Hot Spring
- Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village
- Bamboo Artwork
- Atayal Resort
- Chingjing Farm
- The “2008 LOHAS Taichung County Carnival” starts in July 11~July 14
- Sitou Forest Recreation Park
- Urban Spotlight
- Soprano Li-Chin Huang Recital
- British Open, Hole by Hole
- The Taichung county government will hold a four-day carnival July 11-14 to promote a lifestyle of health and sustainability
- 2008 A Da Wang in Hualien a thanksgiving party 7/11～7/13
- China's leading healthcare market player records huge gains
- Hotel Royal Chihpen launches 'Mauritius Food Special'
- Lees Hotel & Boutique presents 'True Love in Chi-Chin Package'
- New Federal 595EVO now on the road
- AIR Taipei Project seeks applicants
- Le Cafe of Hotel Royal Taipei features super special offers
- Swiss insurer buys 50 percent stake in insurance company
- Citigroup to sell German retailing banking operation
- Casino sales rise 15% on Colombian, Dutch food chains
- Fannie, Freddie too critical to fail, lawmakers say
- Chi Mei LCD maker increases most since June
- China's Yuan rises 6.86% this year, matching gain for all 2007
- Crude oil trades near US$142 after rising 4% on threats to supply
- Wall St. higher despite finance jitters
- India's Infosys firm surprises with 20.7% 1stq profit increase
- In Brief
- Insurers reach deal over flood cover
- Areva consortium leads race to dismantle UK nuclear site
- Global economy between recession, inflation, IMF says
- Myanmar officials challenge West to give more cyclone aid
- Germany pledges US$2.4 million for Cambodian genocide tribunal
- Air Berlin scraps purchase of Condor from Thomas Cook
- iPhone hits shelves; New Zealander first buyer
- Sidelines
- Warriors sign Corey Maggette
- Pietersen strikes century versus native South Africa
- U.S. boxing squad prepare for medal mission in Beijing
- Thongchai flies flag for Thailand in Scotland
- World Cup qualification a must for Mexico, says Eriksson
- Ferrari's Massa quickest on final day of testing
- McLouth finishes Yankees' four-game winning streak
- Ricco takes sixth stage as Kirchen grabs yellow jersey
- Shark hides away in swimming pool
- Helmets for kids are a must
- Empathy is a natural response for children, U.S. study finds
- Parents learn at work to talk to teens about sex
- In Brief
- Oscar nominee Judy Davis wins defamation case against paper
- Hollywood talks in trouble as SAG seeks endorsement control
- Carla Bruni 'hurt' by critics of new album
- Off-road-vehicle bans seem to please no one
- In Brief
- Muslim militants release 4 Filipinos from captivity
- South Korea proposes talks with neighbor
- 47 Afghan civilians killed in strikes, inquiry claims
- Indian Kashmir put under federal rule after rioting
- Legal battle undermines system
- Did the dog gobble up your taxes?
- Readers write about the war on drugs
- In Brief
- Indonesia responsible for East Timor violence, says inquiry
- China executes ten criminals, says state media
- Llaima volcano rumbles into action
- South Korean tourist killed in North Korea
- Ex-negotiator with China proposes peace pact
- Taiwanese get Vietnam death penalty
- Lu invites former officials on cruise
- Activists oppose NPA expansion of DNA database
- Local fuel prices will fall if crude oil falls, says Chiu
- 85% of cold noodles fail safety tests, officials say
- International Puppet Festival opens to celebrate Li Tien-lu
- In Brief
- Economics ministry to review China investment restrictions
- Examination Yuan nominees confirmed
- Israeli police accuse Olmert of fraud
- Name use should follow Games rules, Presidential Office spokesman says
- Vice premier Chiu says Cabinet has no plans to reshuffle
- Obama calls McCain a Washington insider, blames him in part for U.S. foreign oil dependence
- Wrist injury forces Luke Donald to miss British Open and possibly world championship
- Scientists speed up Mars timeline after short circuit on science instrument
- International Street Art Festival 7/11~7/20
- Hohaiyan Rock Festival 11.12.13 July 2008
- Precious mammoth remains set to go on display
- DPP lawmakers back KMT-proposed bill on special allowance
- High fuel prices could drag on Taiwan's trade growth: CEPD
- MOFA explains negotiation roles in fishing boat compensation issue
- Government to ease rules on naturalization of foreign spouses
- New method shortens production time for human, bird flu drug
- Taipei zoo sends snakes to Moscow counterpart
- President promises to remove caps on China investment
- Taiwanese nationals in Vietnam urged to be on guard
- Taiwan loses to Australia, U.S. wins on second day of Jones Cup
- Danshuei township recognized as healthy city by WHO
- Direct marine links, cargo flights on agenda of next strait talks
- High fuel prices could drag on Taiwan's trade growth: CEPD
- British Open, Hole by Hole
- ATP-Mercedes Cup Results
- Tour de France Results
- Yorkshire appeals dismissal from England's Twenty20 Cup over ineligible player
- Treasury Secretary Paulson favors keeping Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in current form
- US, EU, others pledge euro1.2 billion in donations for Kosovo
- US court rejects White House appeal in visitor logs dispute, but names still may not go public
- Treasury Secretary Paulson favors keeping Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in current form
- Chavez, Uribe aim to mend Venezuela-Colombia relations
- David Nalbandian could miss Beijing Olympics due a right arm injury
- Farnborough International Airshow faces headwinds of oil prices and global credit squeeze
- Bush presses Congress to allow oil drilling in offshore US waters
- Klinsmann's coaching debut with Bayern threatens to overwhelm small host city
- US court rejects White House appeal in visitor logs dispute, but names still may not go public
- Gasquet beats thunderstorm to move into Mercedes Cup semifinals
- Spanish rider Luis-Leon Sanchez wins seventh stage of Tour de France
- US trade deficit narrows in May as exports climb to record high
- Farnborough International Airshow faces headwinds of oil prices and global credit squeeze
- Software problems bug Apple's launch of new iPhone
- Gold hits 4-month high on oil record, stock drop
- Czech industry and trade ministry says Russia reduces oil supplies to Czech Republic
- A brief look at the seventh stage of the Tour de France
- Bush presses Congress to allow oil drilling in offshore US waters
- Bertelsmann sells American book club business to US investor
- Spanish rider Luis-Leon Sanchez wins seventh stage of Tour de France
- Mexico seeks stronger economic ties with China, signs deal to protect investments
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Carlos Queiroz succeeds Luiz Felipe Scolari as coach of Portugal's national team
- Carlos Queiroz succeeds Luiz Felipe Scolari as coach of Portugal's national team
- Obama calls McCain a Washington insider, blames him in part for U.S. foreign oil dependence
- Liberian President urges other women leaders to stay in touch with grass roots
- Carlos Queiroz succeeds Luiz Felipe Scolari as coach of Portugal's national team
- L'Equipe: 'Traces' of EPO found in Manuel Beltran's drug test at Tour
- US: Ashland to buy Hercules in $2.6 billion chemical industry deal
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Citing effects on US economy, Bush passes global warming problem to next administration
- ATP-Mercedes Cup Results
- Citing effects on US economy, Bush passes global warming problem to next administration
- Somali troops kill 7; Somali aid worker shot in separate incident
- Dwain Chambers fastest in 100 meter heats at British Olympic trials
- WTA-Budapest Grand Prix Results
- Citing effects on US economy, Bush passes global warming problem to next administration
- ATP-Swedish Open Results
- Poll suggests Germans turning away from plan to shut down nuclear plants by 2021
- EPO found in Manuel Beltran's drug test at Tour de France, agency says
- McCain's Vietnam cellmate a longtime supporter of Republican candidate _ and foe of Democrats
- Software problems bug Apple's launch of new iPhone, Apple's bid for more of wireless market
- Farnborough International Airshow faces headwinds of oil prices and global credit squeeze
- Carlos Queiroz succeeds Luiz Felipe Scolari as coach of Portugal's national team
- US budget deficit swells in first 9 months of budget year
- Lebanese prime minister forms national unity Cabinet with Hezbollah veto power
- Obama stands by remarks about Americans needing to be multilingual
- Venezuela, Colombia aim to mend relations strained by rebel conflict
- Six get heavy sentences for extreme violence in largest Dutch human trafficking investigation
- EPO found in Manuel Beltran's drug test at Tour de France, agency says
- Obama stands by remarks about Americans needing to be multilingual
- Dwain Chambers fastest in 100 meter heats at British Olympic trials
- Dwain Chambers fastest in 100 meter heats at British Olympic trials
- Analysis: Candidates find surrogate words sometimes are ones they can do without
- Crude briefly jumps past $147 on Middle East tensions; heating oil, gasoline also hit records
- Powell pulls out of 100-meter final with groin problem at Golden Gala
- Frenchman wins 200 meters at World Junior Championships; Bahamian claims women's 200
- Dwain Chambers fastest in 100 meter heats at British Olympic trials
- Citing effects on US economy, Bush passes global warming problem to next administration
- Second-seeded Cornet reaches Budapest semifinals with 6-2, 6-3 win over Groenefeld
- Freddie, Fannie shares drop sharply amid rising fears of government intervention
- Powell pulls out of 100-meter final with groin problem at Golden Gala
- Police at hotel of team of rider who tested positive for EPO at Tour de France
- Brazil offshore oil workers threaten strike
- Colombian rebel group blames guards for losing hostages, calls for new prisoner swap
- Bell hits 199 to steer England to 593-8 in first test against South Africa
- Shareholders at Delta and Northwest will vote Sept. 25 on share swap
- ATP-Mercedes Cup Results
- Carlos Queiroz succeeds Luiz Felipe Scolari as coach of Portugal's national team
- Obama calls McCain a Washington insider, blames him in part for U.S. foreign oil dependence
- Gasquet beats thunderstorm to move into Mercedes Cup semifinals
- Colombian rebel group blames guards for losing hostages, calls for new prisoner swap
- Mickelson makes hole-in-one at Scottish Open to make cut and trail leader Cabrera by 5 strokes
- Lebanese prime minister forms national unity Cabinet with Hezbollah veto power
- Bell hits 199 to steer England to 593-8 in first test against South Africa
- Say what? NYC mayor often mangles his words
- Reports say InBev, Anheuser-Busch negotiating deal that could be struck this weekend
- US stocks pare sharp losses on reports that Fed chief could let Fannie, Freddie borrow money
- Liberian President urges other women leaders to stay in touch with grass roots
- Dollar falls against the euro as US trade gap narrows, mortgage crisis worries grow
- Gold up
- Harley-Davidson to buy Italian bike maker for $39M plus debt to increase European presence
- AMD slashes $880M from value of consumer electronics division
- Obikwelu wins 100 meters at Golden Gala after Powell withdraws with groin problem
- Tour de France rider fails drugs test, police search team hotel
- Ferguson bids farewell to Queiroz, thanking him for rebuilding the team
- Electricians say Iraq contractor used inexperienced workers to wire soldiers' housing, bases
- Reagan's vision for missile defense shield remains just as contentious in post-Cold War world
- US stocks end lower amid worries on mortgage financiers Fannie, Freddie
- Chavez's ex-wife joins Venezuela opposition in decrying list barring candidates
- Obama calls McCain a Washington insider, blames him in part for U.S. foreign oil dependence
- Troubled Fortis replaces CEO after bank suspends dividends to boost cash reserves
- Crude briefly jumps past $147 on Middle East tensions; heating oil, gasoline also hit records
- US stocks end lower amid worries on mortgage financiers Fannie, Freddie
- Reports say InBev, Anheuser-Busch negotiating deal that could be struck this weekend
- Wariner gets revenge on Merritt in 400 meters at Golden Gala; Powell withdraws from 100
- Double-amputee sprinter Pistorius misses out in another bid to qualify for Olympics
- Freddie, Fannie shares swing wildly amid talk of government intervention
- Fretting over Fannie and Freddie: Investors nervously await action to help mortgage giants
- Double-amputee sprinter Pistorius misses out in another bid to qualify for Olympics
- Citing effects on US economy, Bush passes global warming problem to next administration
- Troubled Fortis replaces CEO after bank suspends dividends to boost cash reserves
- Alcoa to cut 1,200 jobs in Mexico, Honduras due to weak demand from North American auto market
- Wariner gets revenge on Merritt in 400 meters at Golden Gala; Powell withdraws from 100
- Financial stocks set to lower S&P 500 earnings 13.5 percent during 2nd-qtr
- Dwain Chambers fastest in 100 meter heats at British Olympic trials
- McCain to reveal more about `bundlers' who raise big money, including employer and occupation
- Citing effects on US economy, Bush passes global warming problem to next administration
- Former HP executive pleads guilty to stealing trade secrets from IBM
- United Airlines parent UAL to take $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion in 2nd-qtr impairment charges
- Spanish rider Manuel Beltran in police custody after testing positive for EPO at Tour
- Double-amputee sprinter Pistorius misses out in latest bid to qualify for Beijing Olympics
- Colombian rebel group blames guards for losing hostages, calls for new prisoner swap
- Russian Isinbayeva improves her pole vault world record to 5.03 meters
- Lebanese prime minister forms national unity Cabinet with Hezbollah veto power
- 1 killed in Calif. fires; more Guard troops coming
- Gold hits 4-month high on oil record, stock drop
- Russian Isinbayeva improves her pole vault world record to 5.03 meters
- Capsules of 20 players who could contend in British Open at Royal Birkdale
- Medical examiner: Woman who died on hospital floor suffered blood clots
- Lawyers for Canadian detainee to release Guantanamo interrogation video to media
- US trade deficit narrows in May as exports climb to record high
- Isinbayeva sets pole vault record in Rome; Wariner gets revenge on Merritt; Powell withdraws
- Long-stalled mortgage aid, housing regulations pass US Senate, with more challenges ahead
- Russia's Isinbayeva improves her pole vault world record to 5.03 meters
- Venezuela, Colombia aim to mend relations strained by rebel conflict
- Continental Airlines says it will list $22 million in gains from items for 2nd quarter
- Isinbayeva sets pole vault record in Rome; Wariner gets revenge on Merritt; Powell withdraws
- Bush's call for more oil drilling catches on, but Republicans and Democrats disagree on where
- US officials step in and close California-based bank, federal agency takes over operations
- Pakistani religious school releases two American-born teenagers
- Four-time champion Medina Garrigues reaches semifinals at Palermo International
- WTA-Palermo International Results
- Medical examiner: Woman who died on hospital floor suffered blood clots
- Golden Gala Results
- Saturday, July 19
- Soldier shoots SKorean visitor to North Korean resort as South's president seeks warmer ties
- Soldier shoots SKorean visitor to North Korean resort as South's president seeks warmer ties
- Judicial revolving door: Brazilian financier walks free for 2nd time in 2 days
- Schwarzenegger: Warn kids about dangers but Hollywood shouldn't snuff out smoking in films
- US officials step in and close California-based bank, federal agency takes over operations
- Indian leader to seek confidence vote to decide fate of government and US nuclear deal
- Schwarzenegger: Warn kids about dangers but Hollywood shouldn't snuff out smoking in films
- How do you say 'dunk' in Hindi? The NBA bringing basketball to cricket-crazy India
- How do you say 'dunk' in Hindi? The NBA bringing basketball to cricket-crazy India
- Man accused of lying about seeing sharks near Martha's Vineyard, forcing beach closures
- NASCAR team in discussions with Obama campaign for potential sponsorship
- Packers acknowledge report that Brett Favre wants release so he can play for another team
- Western-led push for UN sanctions against Zimbabwe's regime blocked by Russia, China
- Spaniard Manuel Beltran tests positive for EPO as doping hits the Tour de France hard again
- Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva improves on her pole vault world record, upping mark to 5.03 meters
- Venezuela, Colombia aim to mend relations strained by rebel conflict
- Evelyn Keyes, actress in 'Gone With the Wind,' dies in California at 91
- Obama dismisses conservative criticism over foreign language comments
- Evelyn Keyes, actress in 'Gone With the Wind,' dies in California at 91
- Venezuela, Colombia mend relations strained by rebel conflict
- Troubled Fortis replaces CEO after bank suspends dividends to boost cash reserves
- Castroneves ends pole drought at Nashville track where he has never led a lap
- IndyCar-Firestone Indy 200 Results
- US officials step in and close California-based bank, federal agency takes over operations
- Exhibit showcases Buffalo artist's legal battle
- Top-seeded Stanislas Wawrinka advances to semifinals at Gstaad with win over Canas
- ATP Swiss Open Results
- Dwight Yorke joins Trinidad team for World Cup qualifiers
- Soldier shoots SKorean visitor to North Korean resort as South's president seeks warmer ties
- Soldier shoots SKorean visitor to North Korean resort as South's president seeks warmer ties
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Roy Halladay throws 2-hitter and Blue Jays beat Yankees 5-0
- Obama campaign turns down potential sponsorship in NASCAR team
- Roy Halladay throws 2-hitter and Blue Jays beat Yankees 5-0
- Little yellow submarine studies ocean
- Hammon scores 26, Young adds 25 points as Silver Stars escape with a win over lowly Atlanta
- Bernie Mac, makes surprise appearance, creates stir with off-color joke at Obama event
- Roy Halladay throws 2-hitter and Blue Jays beat Yankees 5-0
- American League Leaders
- National League Leaders
- Damion Easley's solo homer in 8th leads Mets to 2-1 win over Rockies
- Obama dismisses conservative criticism over foreign language comments
- Damion Easley's solo homer in 8th leads Mets to 2-1 win over Rockies
- Roy Halladay throws 2-hitter and Blue Jays beat Yankees 5-0
- South Korea says North Korea not cooperating in investigation of tourist's death
- South Korea says North Korea not cooperating in investigation of tourist's death
- Texas homeowner chats with intoxicated burglary suspect until officers arrive to arrest him
- China says progress made at North Korea nuclear talks
- Study finds Myanmar, Indonesia, Thailand face high risk from arsenic contamination
- Tour de France continues but Beltran remains in custody
- Cambodian opposition newspaper journalist and son killed in drive-by shooting
- World famous cardiovascular surgeon DeBakey dead at 99
- South Korea says North Korea not cooperating in investigation of tourist's death
- South Korea says North Korea not cooperating in investigation of tourist's death
- Former Morgan Stanley banker charged with insider dealing in Hong Kong
- Former Morgan Stanley banker charged with insider dealing in Hong Kong
- Pioneering heart surgeon Michael DeBakey dead at 99; treated peasants, presidents and kings
- Cambodian opposition newspaper journalist and son killed in drive-by shooting
- Cambodian opposition newspaper journalist and son killed in drive-by shooting
- South Korea says North Korea not cooperating in investigation of tourist's death
- South Korea says North Korea not cooperating in investigation of tourist's death
- Tri-Nations: South Africa beats New Zealand 30-28
- Tour de France continues but Beltran remains in custody
- Tri-Nations: South Africa beats New Zealand 30-28
- Tri-Nations: South Africa beats New Zealand 30-28
- Tour de France continues but without Beltran after doping case
- Reinforcements on way to help 'exhausted' California firefighters battling 320 wildfires
- NKorea blames SKorea for tourist's shooting death
- Tour de France continues but without Beltran after doping case
- Tour de France continues but without Beltran after doping case
- Tony Snow, who brought showmanship to the job of Bush press secretary, has died of cancer
- Pele denounces FIFA's Blatter over football slavery comments
- Leaked document sparks fears of civil war as counties are excluded from Twenty20 plans
- Tony Snow, who brought showmanship to the job of Bush press secretary, has died of cancer
- South Africa lose three wickets in first session of third day of opening test against England
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Aston Villa agrees fee with Chivas USA for US goalkeeper Brad Guzan
- NKorea blames SKorea for tourist's shooting death in move likely to exacerbate tension
- ATP-Mercedes Cup Results
- Obama dismisses conservative criticism over foreign language comments
- Obama dismisses conservative criticism over foreign language comments
- Missing club chairman freed as wife is taken hostage while paying ransom to kidnappers
- Tony Snow, who brought showmanship to the job of Bush press secretary, dead at age 53
- Next president could reshape Supreme Court, but aging justices' retirements no sure thing
- German Grand Prix Results
- Tony Snow, who brought showmanship to the job of Bush press secretary, dead at age 53
- Casey Stoner sets circuit record to qualify in pole for German Grand Prix
- North Korea agrees to disable nuclear reactor by October in exchange for oil, economic aid
- German Grand Prix Results
- ATP-Swedish Open Results
- 14 police injured in overnight clashes in Northern Ireland marches
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Prince, De Villiers put on 73 to take South Africa within 238 of follow-on against England
- ATP-Mercedes Cup Results
- Bush, Dems blame each other for high energy prices
- Mark Cavendish wins another stage of Tour de France; Kirchen still in yellow
- Tour de France Stage Winners
- Dwain Chambers in 100 meter finals at British Olympic trials, but selection depends on judge
- Pioneering heart surgeon Michael DeBakey dead at 99; treated peasants, presidents and kings
- WTA-Budapest Grand Prix Results
- Tomas Berdych rallies to beat Fernando Verdasco to reach Swedish Open final
- Del Potro, Gasquet reach Mercedes Cup final in Stuttgart
- Mark Cavendish wins another stage of Tour de France; Kirchen still in yellow
- Tour de France Results
- Dwain Chambers in 100 meter finals at British Olympic trials, but selection depends on judge
- Del Potro, Gasquet reach Mercedes Cup final in Stuttgart
- 2008 Taipei International Jazz Festival 6/21-7/26
- Formoz Festival Open 7/25~7/27
- Slava`s SNOW SHOW 7/9 ~ 2008/7/20
- Hohaiyan Rock Festival 11.12.13 July 2008
- LOHAS and Energy Conservation Exhibition at the Discovery Center 7/4～9/19
- Rocker Oldies Pub
- Tapas Bar: Taipei's home of great Spanish food
- All-you-can-drink nightclubs---PASOUL
- Room 18 Pub
- Love River/Love River Sightseeing Boat
- Taichung County to hold lifestyle carnival at Houli Horse Farm7/11～7/14
- 2008 A Da Wang in Hualien a thanksgiving party 7/11～7/13
- Sidelines
- Bell comes of age as batsman, vows to make impact on series
- Gallagher shines in debut as Athletics crush Angels
- Cabrera on track to match Romero's 2002 victory
- Wawrinka moves to semi-finals at Gstaad
- Murray withdraws from Indianapolis event
- Isinbayeva aims higher after record pole vault
- Sanchez wins seventh stage, eyes future overall victory
- Kaohsiung's getting ready for a different Olympics
- Study discovers Botox shots may prevent migraines
- World famous cardiovascular surgeon DeBakey dead at 99
- Thai basil joins suspects in U.S. Salmonella outbreak
- Alarm grows over state of children's dental health
- Isolated Isle Royale gratifies the soul
- Nissan and Dongfeng to construct engine plant in China, report says
- U.S. deficit swells to US$269 billion in first 9 months
- Fannie sinks, Freddie recovers in biggest trading day on record
- Fortis ousts chief Votron after ABN deal depletes capital
- Firms fined for tobacco prices, claims UK trading watchdog
- Goldman won't advise Alabama County on bond crisis
- Time right for Asia to eye integration, says financial group
- U.S. insurance firm to run IndyMac Inc. while buyer sought
- Russia begins to tackle violence against foreigners
- Bestsellers
- Romanticism, pragmatism in ever-changing Beijing
- New novel revisits horrors of a prisoner-of-war camp
- How to break laws, win a congressional bailout
- In Brief
- Sudan seeking Arab League meeting about criminal court
- Iran expects no U.S., Israeli attack, minister says
- Pakistan protests to U.S. over Afghan border attack
- Venezuelan, Colombian leaders reunite
- Housing subsidies to be launched
- CEPD warns high fuel prices could drag on Taiwan's trade
- Hi-tech industry observer optimistic
- DPP lawmakers to back special allowance bill
- In Brief
- Taiwan joins event for 'freedom'
- Government to amend policies on foreign spouse naturalization
- Charity concerts to be hosted by Taiwan, L.A. and San Jose
- Tribe enamored with aboriginal art helmets
- Change in China policy could make world reconsider its role
- Presidential Office denies Su Chi received phone call from Hadley
- North Korea vows to disable nuclear plant by October
- Zimbabwe calls sanctions failure a victory over racism
- Ma urges citizens to wait for upturn in global economy
- Taiwan mulling new tack for U.N. bid: president
- Business tycoon to build cancer hospital
- Funds for investment in Taiwan reach US$59.25 billion: president
- DPP should set up footholds in every region: chairwoman
- National security chief denies receiving call from White House
- International Street Art Festival 7/11~7/20
- Precious mammoth remains set to go on display 7/11～11/4
- What Is hohaiyan ?
- Luxy Pub- 2008.7/19 Sat. White Party
- Government to provide rent subsidies for low-income families
- Yunlin magistrate leaves for Beijing to promote agricultural produce
- Industry observer optimistic on Taiwan high-tech business growth
- Taiwan's change in China policy could make world reconsider its role
- 2008 Taoyuan Lotus Festival to open 7/5~8/2
- McCain adviser says people aren't paying much attention to surrogates
- Common cents: Kansas community unites to break 2 world records for laying pennies
- McDowell and Khan share third round lead in Scottish Open
- Report: Ronaldinho will break his contract with Barcelona to go to Beijing
- Mark Cavendish wins again at Tour de France; Kirchen still in yellow
- A brief look at the eighth stage of the Tour de France
- Obama dismisses conservative criticism over foreign language comments
- Team managers criticize Beltran after positive EPO test; Hinault wants more French flair
- Ferguson in no hurry to appoint new assistant manager after Queiroz takes Portugal job
- McCain retooled his campaign, but first week out on the road remained bumpy and quirky
- McDowell and Khan share third round lead in Scottish Open
- Mark Cavendish wins again at Tour de France; Kirchen still in yellow
- Dwain Chambers wins 100 at British Olympic trials, but Beijing selection depends on judge
- Witnesses: Gunmen shoot 3 Somali aid workers within 24 hours; 2 die
- Team managers criticize Beltran after positive EPO test; Hinault wants more French flair
- Cornet and Klepac advance to final of Budapest Grand Prix
- US sweeps men's, women's 100-meter relays at World Junior Championships
- Dwain Chambers wins 100 at British Olympic trials, but Beijing selection depends on judge
- Liberia's president denounces Zimbabwe vote, says similar `sham' in Liberia led to civil war
- Runners and roller girls take to the street in chaotic New Orleans version of Pamplona
- Macedonia's conservative premier forms new Cabinet, awaits parliament approval
- Denmark defender Daniel Agger returns for Liverpool after 10-month injury layoff
- Hanescu upsets top-seeded Wawrinka to reach Swiss Open final
- Analysis: Now up against a Republican, Obama revels in a presidential race with many contrasts
- Ferguson refuses to speak about Ronaldo's Man United future after first preseason friendly
- South Africa dismissed for 247, follows on against England in first test
- Judge: Adelphia cable founder, son must still face federal charges of tax evasion, conspiracy
- Berdych, Robredo win Swedish Open semifinals after 1-set deficits
- Chavez says Venezuela and nationalized steelmaker Sidor have agreed on terms
- Paula Creamer shoots 70 for 4-shot lead through 54 holes at Jamie Farr Owens Corning Classic
- Packers' GM, coach say no Favre's request for release; offer him backup spot
- Chavez says Venezuela and nationalized steelmaker Sidor have agreed on terms
- Defending champ Fabrice Santoro makes it back to Newport grass final
- Dwain Chambers wins 100 at British Olympic trials, but Beijing selection depends on judge
- Filmmaker Ken Burns' six-part series on US national parks to air in fall 2009
- Chinese must hurdle obstacles _ including Phelps, Robles _ to lead medals
- Olmert says reports on corruption investigation are distorted, despicable
- Michael Phelps' quest for record 8 golds in Water Cube makes swimming THE sport
- China ready to reassert its dominance as world's diving superpower in Beijing
- Paula Creamer shoots 70 for 4-shot lead through 54 holes at Jamie Farr Owens Corning Classic
- With baseball off program come 2012, Cuba and others look to go out strong
- Analysis: Now up against a Republican, Obama revels in a presidential race with many contrasts
- US tries for 4th straight gold medal with Australia, Russia, China in the way
- In address to US governors, former President Clinton warns of polarization of electorate
- Boxing gets its act together, pushes reform movement into Olympics
- After years of waiting, the spills-and-thrills of BMX set to make debut in Beijing
- Can powerful US Olympic softball team match its '04 glory in Beijing?
- Venezuela opposition urges court to toss out list barring Chavez foes from elections
- China pingpong team expected to rake in gold in the national sport
- Koreans are taekwondo favorites, but watch for the Lopez family from Texas
- Olympic tennis might be Grand Slam-caliber _ top-ranked men eager to do well
- Tri-Nations: South Africa beats New Zealand 30-28
- Danish film 'Terribly Happy' wins top award at film festival in Czech spa Karlovy Vary
- Danish film 'Terribly Happy' wins top award at film festival in Czech spa Karlovy Vary
- Venezuela's Petrocaribe oil-supply pact expands to include Guatemala
- Paula Creamer shoots 70 for 4-shot lead through 54 holes at Jamie Farr Owens Corning Classic
- Mark Cavendish wins again at Tour de France; Kirchen still in yellow
- Venezuela's Petrocaribe oil-supply pact expands to include Guatemala
- In address to US governors, former President Clinton warns of polarization of electorate
- Doping scandals once again overshadow Olympic weightlifting competition
- Defending champ Santoro to Indian wild card Amritraj in Hall of Fame final
- Four-time champ Medina Garrigues and top seed Pennetta lose in Palermo semifinals
- Birdie on 18 puts Kenny Perry in 3-way tie for lead after third round at John Deere
- US public TV films 'King Lear' with McKellen, but keeps mum on showing nude scene
- North Korea agrees to disable nuclear reactor by October in exchange for oil, economic aid
- Bush, Dems blame each other for high energy prices
- North Korea blames South Korea for tourist's shooting death, exacerbating tensions
- North Korea blames South Korea for tourist's shooting death, exacerbating tensions
- Sunday, July 20
- British recruiters seek female spies
- Police: Clash kills at least 6 security forces, 3 insurgents in northwest Pakistan
- Obama, McCain: Their Hispanic outreach
- Museum celebrates liberation struggle
- Liberia's president denounces Zimbabwe vote, says similar `sham' in Liberia led to civil war
- 80 contestants at Miss Universe pageant help put spotlight on booming Vietnam
- Bush, Dems blame each other for high energy prices
- Cindy McCain takes spin in pace car, visits Danica's car before watching IRL race
- Obama, McCain intensify appeals to Hispanic voters, crucial voting block in upcoming election
- Former Pumas captain Agustin Pichot retires from international rugby
- Brolin, Wright, others in film crew arrested
- Josh Brolin, Jeffrey Wright, others on Oliver Stone film arrested in Louisiana bar fight
- Brolin, Wright, others in film crew arrested
- AP Interview: Pakistani chief diplomat wants UN probe to find killer of Bhutto
- Josh Brolin, Jeffrey Wright, others on Oliver Stone film arrested in Louisiana bar fight
- Klitschko stops Thompson with 11th-round KO to retain heavyweight title
- Tony Snow, who brought showmanship to the job of Bush press secretary, dead at age 53
- Shameka Christon scores 19 points to rally Liberty from 18 down in 74-64 win over Shock
- Pakistan foreign minister: Khan case 'closed' despite claims implicating Musharraf and army
- Brolin, Wright, others in film crew arrested
- Josh Brolin, Jeffrey Wright, others on Oliver Stone film arrested in Louisiana bar fight
- Scott Dixon's gamble pays off with 4th time this year in rain-shortened race
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter hit milestone home runs as Yankees beat Blue Jays 9-4
- CD Guadalajara beats D.C. United 2-1 in SuperLiga opener
- Rich Harden strikes out 10 in Cubs debut, Chicago beats Giants 8-7 in 11 innings
- North Korea rejects South Korean president's proposal to resume reconciliation talks
- Andretti heads to Nashville to finish off 2 races in 1 day
- Malaysia's leader hopes protracted power transfer will quell political jitters, enable reforms
- Malaysia's leader hopes protracted power transfer will quell political jitters, enable reforms
- Long-awaited goal for last-place Quakes good enough to draw Rapids 1-1 in MLS
- Venezuela's Petrocaribe oil-supply pact expands to include Guatemala
- Klitschko KOs Thompson in 11th round to retain heavyweight title
- Ad campaign presses presidential candidates on education
- Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter hit milestone home runs as Yankees beat Blue Jays 9-4
- Scott Dixon's gamble pays off with 4th time this year in rain-shortened race
- Kyle Busch get his seventh Sprint Cup victory by going past Johnson near the end
- South Korea denounces North Korea for shooting death, demands it admit investigators
- South Korea denounces North Korea for shooting death, demands it admit investigators
- Obama says `little doubt' country in recession and Iraqi withdrawal won't be `perfectly neat'
- Tempers flare as Dynamo beats Atlante 4-0 in Superliga opener
- Shameka Christon scores 19 points to rally Liberty from 18 down in 74-64 win over Shock
- Obama says `little doubt' country in recession and Iraqi withdrawal won't be `perfectly neat'
- North Korea rejects South Korean president's proposal to resume reconciliation talks
- North Korea rejects South Korean president's proposal to resume reconciliation talks
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-LifeLock.com 400 Results
- Official: Death toll in ambush, shootout hits at least 16 in northwestern Pakistan
- Rich Harden strikes out 10 in Cubs debut, Chicago beats Giants 8-7 in 11 innings
- Obama, McCain intensify appeals to Hispanic voters, crucial voting block in upcoming election
- North Korea rejects South Korean president's proposal to resume reconciliation talks
- North Korea rejects South Korean president's proposal to resume reconciliation talks
- Tri-Nations: Springboks' win raises coaching stakes
- Obama says `little doubt' country in recession and Iraqi withdrawal won't be `perfectly neat'
- 500 Nepalese riot police seize camp, take hostages in revolt over bad treatment, poor food
- Raiders stop Dragons winning streak at 7, beating St. George Illawarra 19-12
- Widow urges arrest of killers of Cambodian opposition journalist
- One-man runoff in Zimbabwe leaves cracks in African unity in defense of Mugabe
- Yahoo rejects Microsoft's latest 'take it or leave it' proposal made with Carl Icahn
- Miss Universe contestants from Serbia and Kosovo best of friends as they bury politics
- Tigermania lives on in wrestling rings across Japan
- Iraq extends deadline to receive investment proposals for 22 state-run companies
- Thai PM vows to amend constitution despite protests from political opponents
- North Korea rejects South Korean president's proposal to resume reconciliation talks
- North Korea rejects South Korean president's proposal to resume reconciliation talks
- Bulgarian Kotooshu upset on first day of Nagoya sumo meet
- North Korea rejects South Korean president's proposal to resume reconciliation talks
- North Korea rejects South Korean president's proposal to resume reconciliation talks
- Kim Kirchen defends yellow jersey as Tour de France riders start massive climbs in Pyrenees
- Born July 14, 1918 (written 2-5-96; updated 5-12-97)
- Obama, McCain intensify appeals to Hispanic voters, crucial voting block in upcoming election
- Dissent over Mugabe's one-man presidential runoff in Zimbabwe reveals cracks in African unity
- EADS CEO still confident of winning U.S. tanker contract
- Belgian premier cancels summit trip to Paris to focus on domestic negotiations
- Report: Kuwait ready to implement law that substantially cuts taxes on foreign companies
- State TV: Iran explores new oil field believed to hold 1 billion barrels of crude
- Dissent over Mugabe's one-man presidential runoff in Zimbabwe reveals cracks in African unity
- Bombardier launches new range of aircraft to compete with Boeing and Airbus
- Gay Anglican bishop says Anglican church made mistake by banning him from once-a-decade summit
- South Africa takes it slowly in follow-on, reaches 67-0 against England in first test
- Obama: Little doubt US in recession, Iraq withdrawal won't be 'perfectly neat'
- Million-dollar babes: Photos of Brangelina twins are worth a fortune
- Tour de France favorite Cadel Evans crashes in 9th stage, gets back on bike
- Million-dollar babes: Photos of Brangelina twins are worth a fortune
- Investment boom from Gulf petrodollars makes Jordanians leery their nation is being sold out
- Marquinhos helps Kashima move top of J-League with 4-1 win over FC Tokyo
- Casey Stoner wins German Grand Prix in wet conditions, Rossi opens 16-point overall lead
- Spain's nuclear watchdog reports power surge at nuclear power station
- Tommy Robredo wins Swedish Open final in straight sets
- Hispanic voters pose a challenge in their diversity, making for awkward outreach by candidates
- Former Polish Foreign Minister Bronislaw Geremek killed in car crash
- Report: British police complete corruption investigation, hand evidence to prosecutors
- Officials from 43 nations from Mediterranean's shores launch regional union in Paris
- Brazil beats France in straight sets in World League volleyball
- Eintracht Frankfurt signs Greece striker Liberopoulos from AEK
- Riccardo Ricco of Italy wins 9th stage as Tour de France enters Pyrenees
- Ricco wins 9th stage as Tour de France enters Pyrenees; Kirchen stays overall leader
- South Africa defies England for 2nd straight session to reach 128-0 in first test
- Blues manager Luiz Felipe Scolari expecting respect from his Chelsea players
- Former Polish Foreign Minister Bronislaw Geremek killed in car crash at age 76
- Del Potro wins his first ATP title by beating Gasquet in Stuttgart final
- Bombardier launches new range of aircraft to compete with Boeing and Airbus
- Hanescu beats Andreev to win first career title at Swiss Open
- Excluded from key church conference, gay Episcopal bishop goes anyway, seeks out opponents
- Hehuan Mountain
- Dajia Riverside Park
- Shilin Night Market
- Yi-Shin Taiwanese Opera
- Tri-Montain
- Mt.Bagua
- Lion's Head Mt.
- National Museum of Natural Science
- Lungshan Temple
- Lin Liu-Hsin Puppet Theatre Museum
- Precious mammoth remains set to go on display 7/11～11/4
- Honey Moon Bay
- The Maokong Gondola
- Yilan International Rain Festival shows natural beauty of the county
- International Puppetry Festival opens at Dan-shui MRT Station
- Renowned chef brings new taste to Regent
- OOCL introduces HPH service
- Ronald Widdows appointed new president & CEO of NOL
- Pacific Shipping plans to spend more on expansion
- Frontline income at risk as fleet expansion exceeds growth in cargoes
- Yang Ming head awarded Belgian Decoration
- IMO panel prepares ground for GHG cutting mechanism
- In Brief
- Australian brewer launches US$60 super premium lager
- Cambodian garment workers worry about future prospects
- Gloom descends on British property sector
- Bang & Olufsen struggles with luxury niche
- Analysts say Thai economy slowed by political turmoil
- Bangladesh's airline GMG trims flights over soaring fuel prices
- Yahoo again spurns Microsoft proposal for restructuring
- Venezuela's Petrocaribe pact to include Guatemala
- German auto companies set to launch electric vehicles
- China trade deficit in food up 14-fold, report says
- Biennial Farnborough Air Show brings high oil prices into focus
- 'Cav' emulates British great Hoban at the Tour
- Pele and Banks warn Ronaldo over Real deal
- South Africa fight back to beat New Zealand
- Sidelines
- Panesar exposes spin fallibility of South Africa at Lord's test
- Martinez leaves early in New York Mets' win
- Chambers wins trial, awaits court verdict
- Packers reject Favre's request to be released
- Sizzling Perry powers into share of PGA lead
- Stoner takes fourth pole in a row at German GP
- Klitschko retains title with knockout
- Mind games become a real possibility
- Jolie, Pitt welcome twins to their brood, says report
- Who is the fairest one of all? Miss Universe reaches finale
- In Brief
- Bringing home bacon is a reward for happy couple
- PBS to broadcast 'King Lear' but tight-lipped on nude scene
- Police tough guy 'Rambo' trades his gun in to try an acting career
- Bon Jovi performs at free New York concert
- India's diamond traders move house and have great dreams
- Schools aim to boost prospects of PRC's migrant children
- Protests erupt in Indian Kashmir to mark 'Martyr's Day'
- Sri Lankan military says 31 rebels, two official soldiers killed in fighting
- Thai prime minister Sundaravej vows to amend constitution
- Pope arrives in Australia amid calls for apology to victims
- Ma should step into the world
- In Brief
- Remote Alaska volcano erupts; residents report falling rock, ash
- Zimbabwe parties closer to talks
- Sudan to hold crisis talks on new war crimes charges
- North Korea rejects proposal to resume talks
- In Brief
- Kaohsiung City to welcome white tigers from Guangzhou
- Thai representative urges fair treatment of laborers
- Tourists from China depart with positive impressions of Taiwan
- Taiwan loses out to Jordan in William Jones Cup event
- Taiwan to sharpen futures market competitiveness
- China-based businesses may close in two months
- Marching band champions get 'highest honor' in Italy
- AIDS orphans from Africa to conduct tour of thanks
- Taiwan's U.N. bid will be more 'pragmatic and flexible,' diplomatic official says
- Domestic investment on target, says MOEA
- MOFA poses plans for U.S. stopovers if Ma visits allies
- Olmert says peace deal closer than ever before
- Suicide blast kills at least 20, many children in Afghanistan
- Eight Taiwanese businessmen missing in Madagascar
- Report: Iran condemns McCain joke on cigarettes as a US weapon against Iran
- McDowell has three straight birdies to win Scottish Open by two strokes
- Obama: Little doubt US in recession, Iraq withdrawal won't be 'perfectly neat'
- Hosting World Games best way to 'export' Taiwan: president
- No progress made in search for missing Taiwanese in Madagascar
- Cloud Gate raises NT$370 million for studio reconstruction
- Taiwanese man to search for missing father, brother off Madagascar
- Taiwan to sharpen futures market competitiveness
- 35 AIDS orphans from Africa to conduct thank-you tour of Taiwan
- Maokong Gondola to cease operation for eight days of maintenance
- Switches, routers record 1.8% growth in Q1
- Taiwan's U.N. bid will be flexible: diplomatic official
- German Grand Prix Results
- Anheuser-Busch reportedly agrees to be sold to InBev, creating world's largest brewer
- Low pressure may increase to become a storm: CWB
- Taiwan-U.S. ties warmer under new administration: incoming rep
- Casey Stoner wins German Grand Prix in wet conditions, Rossi opens 16-point overall lead
- Uni Air to add flight on Taipei-Matsu route
- More family members on way to Madagascar
- DPP demands presidential apology for remarks by vice KMT head
- Recommendations for Cultural Awards now being accepted
- Taipei County seeks to make Pinghsi sky lanterns world heritage
- Taiwan seeking to become Asia-Pacific financial center: vice premier
- France representative celebrates his last Bastille Day in Taiwan
- Israeli representative contributes to Taiwan's recycling
- Taiwan Wine Cellar opens in Changhua County
- Local, U.S. universities sign cooperation agreement
- Controversial New Yorker cover depicts Obama as Muslim, wife as armed terrorist
- Federal Reserve ready to give US home buyers more protection against shady lending practices
- Report: German car parts maker Continental to be bought by family-owned Schaeffler Group
- Ricco of Italy wins 9th stage as Tour de France enters Pyrenees
- US men, women successfully defend 400-meter relay titles at junior worlds
- Tour de France Results
- Officials from 43 nations from Mediterranean's shores launch regional union in Paris
- Bronislaw Geremek, Solidarity activist who became Poland's foreign minister, dies in car crash
- 'Hellboy II' catches fire with $35.9 million; Murphy's `Meet Dave' bombs with $5.3 million
- Report: Iran condemns McCain joke on cigarettes as a US weapon against Iran
- MCC president Brearley distances club from leaked plans for 'divisive' Twenty20 league
- Venezuela's Chavez aims to expand oil-supply pact, denies it's a giveaway
- Tour de France favorite Cadel Evans crashes in 9th stage, finishes stage
- Curtain rises on Obama's daughters in television interview, to senator's later regret
- Vanhoenacker wins Ironman Austria for 3rd straight year, Wallenhorst claims women's title
- Ironman Austria Results
- A brief look at the ninth stage of the Tour de France
- Atkins wins 100 meters in Athens Grand Prix meet
- Smith, McKenzie take South Africa to within 104 of England's mammoth first-innings total
- Atkins wins 100 meters in Athens Grand Prix meet
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- "Move to phase two:" Governors in Philadelphia talk of moving beyond corn-based ethanol
- US regulator opens probe to prevent spread of false information that manipulates stocks
- Bush praises former press secretary Tony Snow as man who cared deeply for family and country
- McDowell has three straight birdies to win Scottish Open by two strokes
- Excluded from key church conference, gay Episcopal bishop goes anyway, seeks out opponents
- Atkins wins 100 meters in Athens Grand Prix meet
- Smith, McKenzie take South Africa to within 104 of England's mammoth first-innings total
- Atkins wins 100 meters in Athens Grand Prix meet
- WTA-Palermo International Results
- Alize Cornet defeats Andreja Klepac 7-6 (5), 6-3 to win Budapest Grand Prix
- Excluded from key church conference, gay Episcopal bishop goes anyway, seeks out opponents
- Tour de France favorite Cadel Evans crashes in 9th stage, finishes stage
- US regulator opens probe to prevent spread of false information that manipulates stocks
- Peru names new finance minister with ties to International Monetary Fund
- Damp orders expected for commercial aircraft at Farnborough International Airshow
- Atkins wins 100 meters in Athens Grand Prix meet
- As video game technology advances, characters get smarter, full of `life'
- Weekend discussions focus on how government can develop plan to aid troubled mortgage giants
- Bolt wins 200 meters in year's best time
- Lawmaker: IndyMac's failure result of lax regulation, not recent letter about bank's woes
- US regulator opens probe to prevent spread of false information that manipulates stocks
- Scott Dixon bounces back from Watkins Glen to win, pad his lead in IRL points race
- ATP-Campbell's Hall of Fame Championships Results
- Obama suggests small business health care credit as he courts Hispanic voters at convention
- Bolt wins 200 meters in year's best time
- Defending champ Fabrice Santoro retains Hall of Fame title by beating Amritraj
- Carlos Marmol replaces Kerry Wood on NL All-Star team
- ITU World Cup Triathlon Results
- Usain Bolt posts fastest 200-meter time of year in winning at Athens Grand Prix meet
- Officials considering ways to help mortgage giants
- Officials from 43 nations from Mediterranean's shores launch regional union in Paris
- Yemen's president hopes Qatar will mediate between Hamas and Fatah
- Obama backs small business health care tax credit as he courts Hispanic voters at convention
- Boston prospect Lin leads World team past US 3-0 in All-Star Futures Game at Yankee Stadium
- Federal Reserve ready to give US home buyers more protection against shady lending practices
- Gov. Schwarzenegger of California calls political flipflopping 'a wonderful thing'
- Carlos Marmol replaces Kerry Wood on NL All-Star team
- World's most famous couple side-by-side during birth of highly anticipated twins
- Carlos Marmol replaces Kerry Wood on NL All-Star team
- Schumer: IndyMac's failure result of lax regulation, not his recent letter about bank's woes
- Usain Bolt posts fastest 200-meter time of year in winning at Athens Grand Prix meet
- Puebla beats Atletico Madrid 1-0 in a friendly
- Venezuela's Chavez calls Colombian defense chief obstacle to peace
- Obama asks Sens. Hagel and Reed to accompany him to Europe, war zones
- Javier Gomez, Andrea Whitcombe win World Cup triathlon in Hungary
- Santoro wins Hall of Fame title for 2nd straight year, defeating Amritraj 6-3, 7-5
- Player returns positive test to banned substance at Twenty20 Indian Premier League, says ICC
- ATP-Campbell's Hall of Fame Championships Results
- Lockheed Martin urges European transparency, warns on defense spending ahead of air show
- Sara Errani captures first WTA title at Palermo International
- Obama mourns US troop deaths in Afghanistan while saying McCain not wiser about region
- Paula Creamer has her worst round of week but holds on to win Jamie Farr tournament by 2 shots
- Report: Anheuser-Busch board meeting to vote on InBev sale
- Agent Zero makes it official: Arenas signs 6-yr, $111M contract to stay with Wizards
- Battle for Yahoo's board now a bare-knuckles brawl as combatants become more desperate
- Paula Creamer has her worst round of week, holds on to win Jamie Farr tournament by 2 shots
- Athens Grand Prix Tsiklitiria Results
- Treasury plans backstop line of credit, possible equity investment in mortgage companies
- Rodriguez's goal in 71st minute gives US women a 1-0 win over Brazil
- Treasury plans backstop line of credit, possible equity investment in mortgage companies
- Obama mourns US troop deaths in Afghanistan while saying McCain not wiser about region
- Burrell hits 3-run homer in 8th, Phillies beat Arizona 6-3 and lead NL East into break
- Indians complete four-game sweep of Rays, 5-2; Tampa Bay drops its seventh straight
- Fed offers to lend to mortgage companies, Treasury plans possible equity investment
- Venezuela's Chavez calls Colombian defense chief obstacle to peace
- Venezuela's Chavez loosens terms of oil-supply pact, denies it's a giveaway
- Obama mourns US troop deaths in Afghanistan while saying McCain not wiser about region
- Advocacy group praises ABC and FX for inclusion of gay, lesbian characters
- Brazilian Football Results
- Sunday's MLB Leaders
- Government pledges support for Fannie, Freddie; but banks, brokerages might be left to founder
- McCain invokes past presidential candidates from Arizona, hopes to reverse losing streak
- Paula Creamer has her worst round of week, holds on to win Jamie Farr tournament by 2 shots
- Despite bad reviews, audiences usually respond to Eddie Murphy
- Flamengo beats rival Vasco 3-1 to extend lead atop Brazilian league
- Venezuela's Chavez loosens terms of oil-supply pact
- Burrell hits 3-run homer in 8th, Phillies beat Arizona 6-3 and lead NL East into break
- Government pledges support for Fannie, Freddie; but banks, brokerages might be left to founder
- Battle for Yahoo's board now a bare-knuckles brawl as combatants become more desperate
- Agencies seek to protect cyclone orphans
- World food crisis: Australia's drought threatens major source of wheat
- 80-year-old Vegas stripper still does it 'classy'
- Even as he fades from the scene, Mandela at 90 remains a powerful presence for South Africans
- World's most famous couple side-by-side during birth of highly anticipated twins
- Fed offers to lend to mortgage companies, Treasury plans possible equity investment
- Memorable moments in Mandela's life
- Excluded from key church conference, gay Episcopal bishop goes anyway, seeks out opponents
- Dissent over Mugabe's one-man presidential runoff in Zimbabwe reveals cracks in African unity
- Officials from 43 nations from Mediterranean's shores launch regional union in Paris
- Cadel Evans has to overcome cuts and bruises before tackling massive climbs in Tour de France
- Obama unveils 50-percent tax credit for small businesses that offer workers health insurance
- Fed offers to lend to mortgage companies, Treasury plans possible equity investment
- Venezuela's Chavez loosens terms of oil-supply pact
- Italy's Ricco proves he's a mountain man; wins Tour de France stage while Kirchen keeps lead
- Fed offers to lend to mortgage companies, Treasury plans possible equity investment
- 80 contestants take the stage as 57th annual Miss Universe contest begins
- Venezuela's Chavez loosens terms of oil-supply pact
- Venezuela's Chavez loosens terms of oil-supply pact
- Report: Anheuser-Busch agrees to be sold to InBev, creating world's largest beer maker
- Fed offers to lend to mortgage companies, Treasury plans possible equity investment
- Blue's late free throws help Mystics overcome Whalen's 33 points in 69-64 win over Sun
- Rodriguez's goal in 71st minute gives US women a 1-0 win over Brazil
- Report: Anheuser-Busch agrees to be sold to InBev, creating world's largest beer maker
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Tour Rankings
- Miss USA falls down during Miss Universe competition for second year in a row
- Miss USA falls down during Miss Universe competition for second year in a row
- Head of US civil rights organization says racial disparity to remain even with Obama win
- Tri-Nations: Strauss replacing suspended du Plessis; Boks skipper Smit out of tourney
- Miss USA falls down during Miss Universe competition for second year in a row
- Schumer: IndyMac's failure result of lax regulation, not his recent letter about bank's woes
- 60-year-old show jumper makes Olympic debut for Australia
- 60-year-old show jumper makes Olympic debut for Australia
- Sunday's MLB Leaders
- Burrell hits 3-run homer in 8th, Phillies beat Arizona 6-3 and lead NL East into break
- McCain tells Hispanic voters: I've earned your trust, Obama hasn't
- Miss Venezuela takes 2008 Miss Universe crown, after Miss USA falls down for 2nd straight year
- SKorea's ruling party leader proposes talks with NKorea to resolve tension
- SKorea's ruling party leader proposes talks with NKorea to resolve tension
- Tropical depression threatens Philippines after deadly typhoon
- NAACP chairman says racial disparity to remain even if Obama wins; criticizes Bush presidency
- Malaysian police lock down Parliament, fearing opposition protest
- Malaysian police lock down Parliament, fearing opposition protest
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Damp orders expected for commercial aircraft at Farnborough International Airshow
- Asia markets mixed after US announces plan to bolster troubled mortgage giants
- Asia markets mixed after US announces plan to bolster troubled mortgage giants
- Lockheed Martin urges European transparency, warns on defense spending ahead of air show
- Miss Venezuela takes 2008 Miss Universe crown, after Miss USA falls down for 2nd straight year
- Miss Venezuela takes 2008 Miss Universe crown, after Miss USA falls down for 2nd straight year
- Oil little changed at US$145 a barrel in Asia on fears dollar will continue to slide
- Oil little changed at US$145 a barrel in Asia on fears dollar will continue to slide
- Chinese must hurdle obstacles _ including Phelps, Robles _ to lead medals
- Philippine TV broadcasts secretly shot video of journalists' kidnappers
- South Pacific ministers head to Fiji for key talks on return to democracy
- South Pacific ministers head to Fiji for key talks on return to democracy
- Asia markets fall after US announces plan to bolster troubled mortgage giants
- Asia markets fall after US announces plan to bolster troubled mortgage giants
- SKorea's ruling party leader proposes talks with increasingly irate NKorea
- McCain tells Hispanic voters: I've earned your trust, Obama hasn't
- Malaysian police lock down Parliament, prevent opposition from attending key session
- Malaysian police lock down Parliament, prevent opposition from attending key session
- Philips profits down despite strong sales of lighting and TVs
- Group launches resource pack for athletes, spectators to take to Beijing
- Group launches resource pack for athletes, spectators to take to Beijing
- Miss Venezuela takes 2008 Miss Universe crown, after Miss USA falls down for 2nd straight year
- Monday, July 21
- Main shareholder in Australia's Virgin Blue airline to dump stocks via special dividend
- Main shareholder in Australia's Virgin Blue airline to dump stocks via special dividend
- Group launches resource pack for athletes, spectators to take to Beijing
- Group launches resource pack for athletes, spectators to take to Beijing
- Malaysia reviews consumer price index amid criticism it doesn't accurately measure inflation
- Malaysia reviews consumer price index amid criticism it doesn't accurately measure inflation
- SKorea's ruling party leader proposes talks with increasingly irate NKorea
- InBev says it will acquire Anheuser-Busch for $52 billion
- Japanese shares fall on worries over US financial sector
- Japanese shares fall on worries over US financial sector
- British hedge fund accepts Japan government order rejecting plan to raise utility investment
- British hedge fund accepts Japan government order rejecting plan to raise utility investment
- British mortgage lender says it is in advanced talks about a possible takeover
- Medical experts say candidate's age should not be a factor in voters' decisions
- IPL confirms player under investigation for doping violation
- IPL confirms player under investigation for doping violation
- McGee aiming for more Olympic gold in Beijing
- McGee aiming for more Olympic gold in Beijing
- Euro lower against dollar at US$1.5874 as markets look to US bailout of large mortgage lenders
- Norsk Hydro warns 2Q EBIT will fall to 1.6 billion kroner due to higher costs
- Philips profits down despite strong sales of lighting and TVs
- Australia to decide next month on World Cup bid for 2019
- Australia to decide next month on World Cup bid for 2019
- SKorea to recall ambassador from Tokyo as island territorial dispute resurfaces
- SKorea to recall ambassador from Tokyo as island territorial dispute resurfaces
- Oil drops below US$144 a barrel in Asia as US mortgage rescue strengthens dollar
- Oil drops below US$144 a barrel in Asia as US mortgage rescue strengthens dollar
- Italian regional governor arrested in health care corruption probe
- Italian regional governor arrested in health care corruption probe
- Chinese shares rise slightly as investors look forward to release of key GDP, inflation data
- Fed offers to lend to mortgage companies, Treasury plans possible equity investment
- Chinese shares rise slightly as investors look forward to release of key GDP, inflation data
- Restrictive measures in China dampening any festive feeling
- Restrictive measures in China dampening any festive feeling
- Most Asia markets fall after US announces plan to bolster troubled mortgage giants
- Most Asia markets fall after US announces plan to bolster troubled mortgage giants
- Report: China's foreign reserves rise to US$1.8 trillion but monthly growth slowing sharply
- Report: China's foreign reserves rise to US$1.8 trillion but monthly growth slowing sharply
- McCain tells Hispanic voters: I've earned your trust, Obama hasn't
- InBev says it will acquire Anheuser-Busch for $52 billion
- Poll says Spanish PM's approval rating down because of economic woes
- SKorea to recall ambassador from Japan as island territorial dispute resurfaces
- SKorea to recall ambassador from Japan as island territorial dispute resurfaces
- Bulgaria's inflation rose to 15.3 percent in June, from 15 pc in May
- Philippine archbishop says he will deny communion for pro-abortion politicians
- British mortgage lender says it is in advanced talks about a possible takeover
- Most Asia markets fall after US plan to bolster troubled mortgage giants; Europe indices gain
- Most Asia markets fall after US plan to bolster troubled mortgage giants; Europe indices gain
- Police: Irish actor investigated in stabbing death of elderly woman in Tuscany
- Malaysian police lock down Parliament, prevent opposition from attending key session
- Malaysian police lock down Parliament, prevent opposition from attending key session
- FlyDubai announces order for 50 Boeing 737-800s at Farnborough
- At Nevada conference, American Indian youth focus on presidential race, consider Obama, McCain
- Palestinian official: Obama to visit West Bank during Middle East trip
- Dubai police arrest 79 people over two weeks for indecent behavior on the beaches
- SKorea to recall ambassador from Japan in rekindled island territorial dispute
- SKorea to recall ambassador from Japan in rekindled island territorial dispute
- South Pacific ministers head to Fiji for key talks on return to democracy
- South Pacific ministers head to Fiji for key talks on return to democracy
- Just a reminder: no crossbows allowed at Olympic venues
- Just a reminder: no crossbows allowed at Olympic venues
- Hong Kong stocks fall after US announces plans to help troubled mortgage financiers
- Hong Kong stocks fall after US announces plans to help troubled mortgage financiers
- Bulgarian Kotooshu snatches first win at Nagoya sumo tournament
- Bulgarian Kotooshu snatches first win at Nagoya sumo tournament
- Damp orders expected for commercial aircraft at Farnborough International Airshow
- Man United captain Gary Neville contemplating coaching future as comeback continues
- Poll says Spanish PM's approval rating down because of economic woes
- England unhappy at India tour itinerary that excludes famous cricket venues
- SKorea's ruling party leader proposes talks with increasingly irate NKorea
- SKorea's ruling party leader proposes talks with increasingly irate NKorea
- England unhappy at India tour itinerary that excludes famous cricket venues
- Australian rugby league results
- A look at the International Criminal Court
- European farmers criticize EU trade chief over agriculture deal on eve of WTO talks
- Storm causes forced landing of Philippine defense chief's chopper near Manila, officials say
- Anheuser-Busch agrees to be sold to Belgian brewer InBev, creating world's largest brewer
- South Korea says it will recall ambassador from Japan in rekindled island territorial dispute
- South Korea says it will recall ambassador from Japan in rekindled island territorial dispute
- Germany's Continental acknowledges talks with Schaeffler after shares soar on takeover talk
- NYC sets clear permit rules for photo, film shoots on city streets and sidewalks
- Turkish prosecutor charges 86 suspects in coup plots against Islamic-rooted government
- Spain's Santander announces bid to take over Alliance & Leicester
- Injured Tour de France favorite Cadel Evans braced for tough climbs in 10th stage
- US stocks head for higher open as Fed, Treasury outline steps to aid mortgage lenders
- Kumble confident of winning tests in Sri Lanka as Tendulkar targets Lara's record
- Kumble confident of winning tests in Sri Lanka as Tendulkar targets Lara's record
- Injured Tour de France favorite Cadel Evans braced for tough climbs in 10th stage
- Austrian economy grew 3.1 percent in 2007, down from 2006
- Oil drops below US$144 a barrel as US mortgage rescue strengthens dollar
- Report: Beckenbauer sure South Africa will host 2010 World Cup, knows nothing of 'Plan B'
- Neurogen pauses trial of insomnia drug candidate adipiplon because of next-day effects
- IPL confirms Pakistani pace bowler Asif fails doping test
- IPL confirms Pakistani pace bowler Asif fails doping test
- Damp orders expected for commercial aircraft at Farnborough International Airshow
- Injured Tour de France favorite Cadel Evans braced for tough climbs in 10th stage
- Fed offers to lend to mortgage companies, Treasury plans possible equity investment
- Germany's Continental acknowledges talks with Schaeffler after shares soar on takeover talk
- Federal Reserve ready to give US home buyers more protection against shady lending practices
- European farmers criticize EU trade chief over agriculture deal on eve of WTO talks
- BAE to develop unmanned aircraft with British Defense Ministry
- Volvo signs deal with Pratt & Whitney expected to add US$8.4 billion in sales over 40 years
- Report: China's foreign reserves rise to US$1.8 trillion but monthly growth slowing sharply
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- Report: China's foreign reserves rise to US$1.8 trillion but monthly growth slowing sharply
- IPL confirms Pakistani pace bowler Asif fails doping test
- IPL confirms Pakistani pace bowler Asif fails doping test
- IndyMac CEO: New lending standards should prevent similar credit problems
- Most Asia markets fall after US plan to bolster troubled mortgage giants; Europe indices gain
- Obama praises US military in Iraq but still contends troop surge was a misstep
- Federal Reserve ready to give US home buyers more protection against shady lending practices
- South Africa advances to 312-1 on last day of first test, trails England by 34 runs
- Controversial New Yorker cover depicts Obama as Muslim, wife as armed terrorist
- Australian woman described as the world's oldest blogger dies
- Obama praises US military in Iraq but still contends troop surge was a misstep
- Brolin, Wright, others in film crew arrested
- Wal-Mart joins World Wildlife Fund initiative, plans to phase out illegal wood sources
- Etihad Airways says it is ordering 45 Boeings for US$9 billion
- Man United captain Gary Neville contemplating coaching future as comeback continues
- US stocks head for higher open as Fed, Treasury outline steps to aid mortgage lenders
- US dollar mostly higher, gold up in European trading
- PCB delays naming Champions Trophy probables
- PCB delays naming Champions Trophy probables
- Study: Closing coal-burning power plant in China cut rate of toddlers' development problems
- Saudi Arabian Airlines signs deal for eight Airbus A330-300s
- IPL confirms Pakistani pace bowler Asif fails doping test
- IPL confirms Pakistani pace bowler Asif fails doping test
- PCB again delays naming Champions Trophy squad after IPL says Asif tested positive
- Etihad Airways says it is ordering 45 Boeings worth US$9 billion
- Germany captain Michael Ballack marries longtime girlfriend
- International court prosecutor charges Sudan president with genocide in Darfur
- Belgian PM struggles to save government over linguistic spat
- US stocks open higher as Federal Reserve, Treasury outline steps to aid mortgage financiers
- Controversial New Yorker cover depicts Obama as Muslim, wife as armed terrorist
- Apple sells 1 million next-generation iPhones in first 3 days following release
- Prosecutor charges 86 suspects of plotting coup against Turkey's Islamic-rooted government
- New Zealand wins opening game at Olympic basketball qualifying tournament
- Anheuser-Busch being sold to InBev for $52B
- US stocks rise sharply on plan to aid mortgage financiers Fannie, Freddie
- Euro falls against dollar after US unveils plan to shore up mortgage giants
- Damp orders expected for commercial aircraft at Farnborough International Airshow
- Palestinian official: Obama to visit West Bank during Middle East trip
- Ronaldo's Man U-Madrid impasse could lead to long future on sidelines
- Philips profits down despite strong sales of lighting and TVs
- Shell Canada offers to buy Duvernay Oil
- US Troops reinforce base in Afghanistan after militant attack kills 9 American soldiers
- Poland and Ukraine pledge to work together to prepare for Euro 2012
- Federal Reserve ready to give home buyers more protection against shady lending practices
- Obama praises US military in Iraq but still contends troop surge was a misstep
- Chambers' court appeal against Olympic drugs ban delayed until Thursday
- Federal Reserve ready to give US home buyers more protection against shady lending practices
- US stocks trade mixed on plan to aid mortgage financiers Fannie, Freddie
- Oil rebounds on supply concerns after falling as US mortgage rescue strengthened dollar
- Palm launches new Treo 800w on Sprint network; first with Wi-Fi, GPS
- Shell Canada offers to buy Duvernay Oil in deal valued at $82.59 per share, or $5.16B
- Controversial New Yorker cover depicts Obama as Muslim, wife as armed terrorist
- NASCAR Sprint Cup Leaders
- Activist investor Icahn urges replacement of Yahoo board to win Microsoft acquisition deal
- Dubai cracks down on nudity, indecent behavior on beaches; 79 detained in recent days
- Fed offers to lend to mortgage companies, Treasury plans possible equity investment
- President Bush to lift executive ban on offshore drilling, urge Congress to act as well
- Oil pushes back above $145 a barrel; White House says Bush will lift offshore drilling ban
- BAE to develop unmanned aircraft with British Defense Ministry
- Provincial daily grabs entertainment scoop of the year on birth of Brangelina twins
- President Bush to lift executive ban on offshore drilling, urge Congress to act as well
- Federal Reserve gives home buyers more protection against shady lending practices
- Federal Reserve gives US home buyers more protection against shady lending practices
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- US brewer Anheuser-Busch being sold to rival InBev for $52 billion
- Palestinian official: Obama to visit West Bank during Middle East trip
- Russia's president signs off on creation of vast state holding Russian Technologies
- Russia's Audit Chamber blasts foreign oil majors for failing to meet production targets
- British Open Tee Times
- Provincial daily grabs entertainment scoop of the year on birth of Brangelina twins
- Etihad Airways says it is placing order for 55 planes from Airbus
- Samuel Eto'o thinks European clubs should increase media access
- New Zealand, Slovenia win opening games at Olympic basketball qualifying tournament
- US Troops reinforce base in Afghanistan after militant attack kills 9 American soldiers
- South Africa advances to 372-3 on last day of first test, leads England by 26 runs
- Rain cancels first-round play at Gastein Ladies; 15 matches rescheduled for Tuesday
- Severstal Wheeling Inc. won't be traded
- Major League Baseball All-Star Lineups
- Italy's Leonardo Piepoli wins tough 10th Tour de France stage
- Leonardo Piepoli of Italy wins 10th Tour stage, most punishing day of Pyrenees climbs
- Tour de France Stage Winners
- Man United captain Gary Neville contemplating coaching future as comeback continues
- Fed offers to lend to mortgage companies, Treasury plans possible equity investment
- US brewer Anheuser-Busch being sold to rival InBev for $52 billion
- British prime minister says Obama looking for inspiration on health policy during UK visit
- Italy's Piepoli wins 10th Tour de France stage, most punishing day of Pyrenees climbs
- BAE to develop unmanned aircraft with British Defense Ministry
- Severstal Wheeling Inc. won't be traded
- Tour de France Results
- CHEN Song-jei solo exhibition 7/10~8/24
- Dark Urbanism+Eye of the City 6/28～8/24
- Kaohsiung International Buskers Carnival 7/11～7/20
- The Taipei 2008 Mammoth Exhibition 7/11～11/4
- Luxy Pub- 2008.7/19 Sat. White Party
- 2008 Taipei International Jazz Festival 6/21-7/26
- Slava`s SNOW SHOW 7/9 ~ 2008/7/20
- Beyond Your Imagination 7/25
- Taiwan: From within the Mist 5/31 ~ 8/17
- Beyond 20 Degree Celsius 5/31~7/27
- The 2008 Yilan International Rain Festival is coming in July 7/12～8/24
- The Age of Elegance: A Centennial Exhibition of Kuo Hsueh-Hu 5/10~7/20
- Lecture Concert ,Tibet 7/25~7/26
- Figures Represented Through Brush and Ink 5/19～7/20
- China Airlines appoints new board chairman
- Hi-End Hi-Fi show to open in August
- Private Structure and Schumacher show new fashions
- Naruwan offers family package
- Westin introduces new dining delight
- Summer mango afternoon tea at Miramar Garden Taipei
- Taiwan shares close down 1.21 percent
- RBS signals long-term investment in Bank of China
- Dollar gains on yen amid easing U.S. mortgage worries
- SEC opens probe to prevent spread of false information in marketplace
- Oil prices decrease in Asia after record surge last week
- Cell phone companies scrambling to stifle black market traffickers
- Philips Electronics Q2 profit beats analyst's estimates on asset sale
- InBev agrees to buy Anheuser-Busch for US$52 billion
- In Brief
- China's forex reserves hit US$1.81 trillion
- Santander agrees to buy Alliance & Leicester
- Actelion, GSK in US$3.3b deal on almorexant
- Planemakers set for orders battle at Farnborough
- Britain edging near recession, warns ex-premier John Major
- FDIC reassures depositors that most U.S. banks 'safe and sound'
- Paulson voices support for mortgage firms
- Robredo beats Berdych to claim Swedish title
- No name yet in IPL doping investigation
- Bolt runs fastest 200 meters of the year at Athens Grand Prix
- Stoner records third consecutive victory
- Kenny Perry captures John Deere Classic
- Taiwan's Lin is honored at All-Star Futures Game
- Ricco claims another victory on 1st test in the mountains
- Sidelines
- American Paula Creamer holds on to win LPGA Jamie Farr Classic
- Slumping Rays lose AL East lead with loss to Indians
- Graeme McDowell wins Scottish Open
- Toddler destroys bathroom with two fingered assault
- France to crack down on under-age binge drinking
- Global warming may increase kidney stones, say researchers
- Italian Vogue cover spotlights black models' role
- In Brief
- World's oldest blogger passes away, aged 108
- Venezuelan wins Miss Universe
- Where has Eddie Murphy's humor gone?
- Eighty-year-old Las Vegas stripper still does it 'classy'
- High gold price swells ranks of illegal miners
- Chinese Catholic priests missing, organization says
- Rights group says migrant workers riot in Eastern PRC
- NAA official says discrimination to remain even if Obama wins
- Dozens of pilgrims missing on the way to World Youth Day
- Ma, integrated curcuit industry
- In Brief
- Japan reaffirms claim to islands, South Korea's Yonhap reports
- Bangladesh introduces election rules
- Indonesian president opens Asia-Africa meeting for Palestinians
- Malaysian police lock down Parliament, fearing opposition protest
- In Brief
- Yuan sees warmer U.S.-Taiwan ties under new administration
- New business opportunities open for Taiwan's aerospace industry
- Taiwan Wine Cellar opens in Changhua County
- Chiu sees Taiwan as regional financial hub
- Israeli representative contributes to Taiwan's recycling
- Cloud Gate raises record NT$370m
- France's rep celebrates last July 14 in Taiwan
- Chou accuses CCA of 'pouring cold water' over Pingshi's bid
- Property court scheduled to hear its first cases
- Paraguay ties can be indicator of China's stance, foreign minister says
- Kuan refutes claims of 'reunion' with China
- Rueifang community speaks out over coal dock
- Eighty-six people indicted over coup plot in Turkey
- Court seeks arrest of Sudan's Beshir over 'genocide'
- Ou issues apology to families of missing men
- Obama praises US military in Iraq but still contends troop surge was a misstep
- Obama says he'd send at least 7,000 more troops to Afghanistan while ending the war in Iraq
- The British Open goes green at Royal Birkdale
- Italy's Piepoli wins 10th Tour stage; Evans takes race lead after punishing day in Pyrenees
- McCain tells Hispanic group that free trade helps all; pledges aid for those who lose jobs
- One missing Taiwanese businessman found dead: foreign ministry
- Ex-president to seek remedy after court rejects his appeal
- Foreign ministry sets up new emergency phone line
- Government urged to help family members of missing captain
- Taiwan Paralympic swimmers win 7 medals at Can-Am swim meet
- Presidential Office reiterates 'three noes' promise
- Stance on arms purchase remains the same: Presidential Office
- Taiwan hopes lifting of ban on CNA Web site permanent
- President wants flood prevention projects expedited
- Maintaining status quo benefiting many countries: Taiwan's president
- MAC to defend Taiwan's position during Olympic Games in Beijing
- Taiwan's aerospace industry to receive new business opportunities
- KMT vice chief dismisses newspaper report on unification remarks
- Water price hikes not in the works--for now: economic official
- Boo Weekley still a fan favorite in return to Britain, but watch out when he's on the tee
- More workers seek outside jobs to cope with inflation: survey
- Five former ministers indicted over alleged fund misuse
- No permit needed for foreigners on six-month scholarly visits
- Antique train festival to kick off in Nantou Saturday
- Expertise may be copied if fruit is exported to China: county chief
- Daughter takes over from convicted mother as acting township head
- Matsu launches free canoeing activity to attract tourists
- MOFA continues searching for Taiwanese missing in Madagascar
- DPP lawmaker proposes including fuel surcharge in fuel prices
- Tropical Storm Kalmaegi formed in waters near Taiwan
- President to meet KMT lawmakers on China-bound investment cap removal
- Taiwan stock index plunges to 21-month low
- Taiwan to relax 40% investment cap in August
- Annual military drills closed to public to save energy
- Taipei City wins 2 golds at international children's games
- ‘Beauty Goes on Tour’ making five railway stops
- Controversial New Yorker cover depicts Obama as Muslim, wife as armed terrorist
- Ecuador's president calls hostage rescue in Colombia 'good luck'
- Etihad Airways says it is placing order for 55 planes from Airbus
- Sen. Jack Reed joining Obama in Iraq, but says he's not interested in being running mate
- England, South Africa draw first test at Lord's
- Brazil offshore oil workers begin 5-day strike
- Freddie Mac completes auction of combined $3 billion in three- and six-month securities
- England vs. South Africa Scoreboard
- England recalls Flintoff to test team for second test against South Africa
- Italy's Piepoli wins 10th Tour stage; Evans takes race lead after punishing day in Pyrenees
- Oil near $145 a barrel on stronger dollar; White House to lift offshore drilling ban
- Study: Closing coal-burning power plant in China cut rate of toddlers' development problems
- South Africa saves first test at Lord's against England after batting through six sessions
- Johnson appoints London Irish director of rugby Brian Smith as England's attack coach
- President Bush to lift executive ban on offshore drilling, urge Congress to act as well
- Waste Management makes unsolicited $6.19B offer for Republic in bid to block rival combination
- Schedule for 2009 Davis Cup, Fed Cup released by ITF
- US dollar mostly lower, gold up in European trading
- Brazil offshore oil workers begin 5-day strike
- Sex, Nazis and videotape: F1 boss's lawsuit against tabloid pits privacy against press freedom
- Judge rules for eBay in trademark case with Tiffany, which had complained of counterfeits
- 86 suspects charged with coup plots against Turkey's government
- Stocks decline as investors weigh plan for lenders, face concern about other financials
- Pfizer cutting 275 jobs at biggest manufacturing plant, in Michigan, to boost efficiency
- London's FTSE-100 index up 38.80 points at 5,300.40
- Sudan rejects genocide charges against president; lawmaker says Sudan can't ensure UN safety
- Provincial daily grabs entertainment scoop of the year on birth of Brangelina twins
- England recalls Flintoff to test team for second test against South Africa
- Provincial daily grabs entertainment scoop of the year on birth of Brangelina twins
- Obama would send 2 more brigades to Afghanistan
- Britain names only 1 athlete for 100 meters in Beijing while awaiting Chambers' court verdict
- Italy's Piepoli wins 10th Tour stage; Evans takes race lead after punishing day in Pyrenees
- Middle Eastern airlines spice up otherwise lacklustre Farnborough airshow with US$25b orders
- Russia's state auditor criticizes foreign oil majors for failing to meet production targets
- Afghanistan says Pakistan supports Taliban, causes death and destruction in the country
- Judge rules for eBay in trademark case with Tiffany, which had complained of counterfeits
- Corn prices fall to 1-month low on Midwest weather
- Belgian PM fails to resolve linguistic spat
- Cleveland's Cliff Lee, Milwaukee's Ben Sheets to start All-Star game at Yankee Stadium
- US prosecutors allege Indian drug maker Ranbaxy forged documents submitted to FDA
- ATP Schedule-Winners
- South Africa saves first test at Lord's against England after batting through six sessions
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- President Bush lifts executive ban on offshore drilling, urge Congress to act as well
- Rain washes out play on opening day of Austrian Open
- Ted Nolan's run as NY Islanders coach ends after 2 seasons behind the bench
- Controversial New Yorker cover depicts Obama as 'Muslim,' wife as armed terrorist
- Fitch Ratings takes negative outlook on US airlines, says fuel prices raise default risk
- Whoopi Goldberg to appear in `Xanadu' on Broadway
- Former Flyers forward Patrick Thoresen signs one-year deal with Lugano
- Afghanistan says Pakistan supports Taliban, causes death and destruction in the country
- Dubai cracks down on nudity, indecent behavior on beaches; 79 detained in recent days
- Sen. Jack Reed joining Obama in Iraq, but says he's not interested in being running mate
- Medical experts say candidate's age should not be a factor in voters' decisions
- England recalls Flintoff to squad for second test against South Africa
- Miss Venezuela takes 2008 Miss Universe crown, after Miss USA falls down for 2nd straight year
- National City shares plunge, company denies any unusual depositor activity
- Miss Venezuela takes 2008 Miss Universe crown, after Miss USA falls down for 2nd straight year
- Ryan Newman and Penske Racing parting ways at end of NASCAR season
- Trio of experimental blood thinners has doctors hopeful for easier care
- US PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- Champions Tour Schedule-Winners
- US LPGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- Yorkshire loses bid for quarterfinal place in England's Twenty20 Cup
- 3 men in trans-Atlantic bomb case admit to charges of conspiring to cause explosions
- 2008 Ryder Cup Points
- England recalls Flintoff to squad for second test against South Africa
- Presidents Cup Standings
- South Africa saves first test at Lord's against England after batting through six sessions
- BP begins developing Liberty oil field, an offshore reservoir off Alaska's northern coast
- Sudan rejects genocide charges against president; lawmaker says Sudan can't ensure UN safety
- Britain names only 1 athlete for 100 meters in Beijing while awaiting Chambers' court verdict
- Oil futures settle above $145 a barrel; White House to lift offshore drilling ban
- World Golf Ranking
- ConocoPhillips starts new North Slope production
- Medical experts say candidate's age should not be a factor in voters' decisions
- Some facts about the new Anheuser-Busch InBev
- NASA engineers work secretly on new moon rocket; team says design would be cheaper, safer
- Gold up
- Terrorism victims sue bankers for $650 million in New York
- US prosecutors allege Indian drug maker Ranbaxy forged documents submitted to FDA
- Judge rules for eBay in trademark case with Tiffany, which had complained of counterfeits
- ATP-Dutch Open Results
- Obama praises US military in Iraq but still contends troop surge was a misstep
- Vassallo Arguello beats Italy's Brizzi in Dutch Open first round
- Freddie Mac completes auction of combined $3 billion in three- and six-month securities
- ATP-Studena Croatia Open Results
- Oil settles above $145 a barrel; White House lifts drilling ban
- General Motors to announce further restructuring actions Tuesday as sales continue to slide
- Favre: I don't feel welcome in Green Bay, so Packers should let me play elsewhere
- US stocks decline as worries about financials persist
- Irked Icahn steps up effort to replace Yahoo board after rejection of latest Microsoft offer
- Latin American Football Results
- Sudan rejects genocide charges against president; lawmaker says Sudan can't ensure UN safety
- Volandri ends 7-match losing streak at Croatia Open, Fognini also advances
- Dollar slides against euro, pound after US unveils plan to shore up mortgage giants
- Vardinoyiannia Results
- Corn prices fall to 1-month low on Midwest weather
- Sudan rejects genocide charges against president; lawmaker says Sudan can't ensure UN safety
- Vardinoyiannia Results
- US stocks decline as worries about financials persist
- Massachusetts looks at way to allow out-of-state gay couples to marry
- Ted Nolan's run as NY Islanders coach ends after 2 seasons behind the bench
- Apple sells 1 million next-generation iPhones in first 3 days following release
- Petrobras production drops 7 percent in Brazil after oil workers strike
- Tasmanian devils are breeding earlier _ fatal disease may be leading them to quickly evolve
- Terrorism victims file $650 million NY lawsuit against 2 banks
- Netflix's movie-streaming service among coming attractions to Microsoft's Xbox 360
- Report: Pattern of calls emerges in Donaghy case: former ref made 134 calls to colleague
- Genentech's 2nd-quarter profit rises nearly 5 percent but misses Wall Street forecasts
- Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman end romance
- Analyst calls for Lehman Brothers to go private; financial stocks fall on credit worries
- Bonds' agent on slugger's return in 2008: 'Prospects look bleak'
- End to executive ban on drilling applauded by oil industry, even with slim odds for success
- ConocoPhillips starts new North Slope production
- Petrobras production drops 7 percent in Brazil after oil workers strike
- 'Hellboy' stokes box office with $34.5 million opening; Murphy's `Meet Dave' crashes and burns
- Report: Canadian hurdler Felicien will not compete at Beijing Olympics
- ATP-Indianapolis Championships Results
- South Africa boss Hoskins questions fairness of SANZAR judiciary after 3-week ban for hooker
- Obama tells fellow blacks at NAACP convention they must exhibit more personal responsibility
- Brazil says agriculture remains stumbling block at world trade talks
- Showtime inks pay-TV deal with Weinsteins
- Law speeding up divorce goes into effect in Peru
- Greece, Croatia, Slovenia, New Zealand win Olympic qualifying openers
- EPA document ties public health problems to global warming; White House tried to bury analysis
- Greece, Croatia, Slovenia, New Zealand win Olympic qualifying openers
- Belgian premier offers to resign after his government fails to resolve linguistic spat
- Sam Shepard treads familiar ground in 'Kicking a Dead Horse'
- Second-seeded Simon debuts with win at Indianapolis Championships
- General Motors to announce further restructuring actions Tuesday as sales continue to slide
- Obama tells fellow blacks at NAACP convention they must show more personal responsibility
- Strike by Brazil oil workers cuts production by state-run Petrobras
- Taylor claims 400 victory at Vardinoyiannia meet
- Mother of a Gitmo prisoner braces for the release of son's interrogation video
- Tuesday, July 22
- Internet privacy protections disappear with a judge's order
- Ways US consumers can safeguard personal data on Web
- Apple iPhone, Asia demand create touch-screen boom
- How 4 common touch-screen technologies work
- US homeowners who use heating oil seek alternatives
- Rove defends defiance of congressional subpoena; Fox News defends his role as contributor
- Strike by Brazil oil workers cuts production by state-run Petrobras
- 86, including ex-army officers, accused in nationalist coup plot against Turkish government
- French daily grabs entertainment scoop of the year on birth of Brangelina twins
- McCain tells Hispanic group that free trade helps all; pledges aid for those who lose jobs
- US president lifts executive ban on offshore drilling, but Democratic leaders in Congress balk
- What do popes do on vacation? Bocce ball and mountain hikes or a quiet place to practice piano
- Yearlings fetch lower than usual sale prices at Fasig-Tipton horse auction
- Obama rakes corporate greed, but calls for blacks to look inward as well
- New Zealand annual inflation hits 4 percent as fuel, food prices rise
- Strike by Brazil oil workers cuts production by state-run Petrobras
- Medical experts say candidate's age should not be a factor in voters' decisions
- Report: Pattern of calls emerges in Donaghy case: former ref made 134 calls to colleague
- Showtime inks 7-year pay-TV deal for movies from The Weinstein Co.
- Obama tells fellow blacks at NAACP convention they must show more personal responsibility
- Obama rakes corporate greed, but calls for blacks to look inward as well
- New Yorker cover depicts Obama as Muslim, wife as armed terrorist; stirs outrage all around
- Japan court finds former Mitsubishi executives guilty of making false report in fatal accident
- Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura says he's not running for Senate
- Australia rugby league center Gasnier switches codes to join French rugby team
- Oscar-winning 'Annie Hall' producer Charles Joffe dies at 78
- Favre: I don't feel welcome in Green Bay, so Pack should let me play elsewhere
- Intel shows off laptop chip package to counter AMD
- Javelin thrower Breaux Greer makes it as USA Track & Field names roster for Beijing Olympics
- Federal Reserve gives home buyers more protection against shady lending practices
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- News Corp. sells 8 Fox TV stations to private equity firm for $1.1 billion
- Khloe Kardashian admits she violated probation; sentenced to jail for DUI arrest
- Defending champion Dmitry Tursunov, 2nd-seeded Gilles Simon win opening matches
- Hamilton hits record 28 HRs in 1st round of Derby at Yankee Stadium; Morneau wins title
- China's effort to raise energy efficiency making progress but falling short of targets
- Philippine bishops say they'll deny communion for politicians who back abortion rights
- Reggie compares his power with today's sluggers; injured Big Papi goes deep in BP
- Belgian premier offers to resign after his government fails to resolve linguistic spat
- Business groups: US making little progress toward goal of doubling science degrees by 2015
- Study: Closing coal-burning power plant in China cut rate of toddlers' development problems
- Malaysian minister puts job on line over fuel price debate with opposition leader Anwar
- Several major airlines will sell ads on boarding passes printed at home
- SKorea calls for North to cooperate in investigation of tourist shooting
- Bank of Japan keeps interest rates steady amid inflation, economic worries
- Kuwait, South Korea place orders worth $194.5 million with Raytheon for air defense system
- Fiji democracy talks worthwhile, says New Zealand foreign minister, but no sign of outcome
- Asia markets fall sharply as worries mount over US financials; Hang Seng down 3.2 percent
- Candace Parker scores 24 points as Sparks beat Silver Stars 75-62
- WTA Tour Bank of the West Classic Results
- Fox TV adds black voices to animated show `Cleveland,' a `Family Guy' spinoff for '09
- Former Wimbledon finalist Bartoli opens Bank of West Classic with a win
- Taiwan prosecutors indict 5 former ministers on corruption charges
- Taiwan's key stock index plunges 4.5 percent on financial sector weakness
- Japan court finds former Mitsubishi executives guilty of making false report in fatal accident
- Oil drops below US$145 a barrel in Asia; supply threats keep floor under prices
- Struggling Australian shopping mall owner Centro to sell most US properties to help repay debt
- Report: Government lags in securing radioactive material
- Nepal's top political parties begin search for country's first president
- John Woo Chinese epic earns US$26 million in Asia in opening weekend
- New Zealand teen hacker let off without convictions over US computer invasion
- Indian stocks drop sharply; Sensex index falls more than 3 percent
- Obama, setting stage for overseas trip, delivers major speech to outline Iraq policy
- Farnborough Airshow continues with Airbus orders likely
- Taiwan shares plummet on weakness in financial sector; main index falls 4.51 percent
- Indian cricket star Dhoni gets all female police guard to keep away unwanted admirers
- Malaysia's Petronas posts record annual profit, says it is assessing Iranian gas project
- Government report said US taking too long to secure radioactive material
- Bank of Japan keeps interest rates steady amid inflation, economic worries
- Euro up against dollar as markets cool on US mortgage bank bailout
- Asia markets fall sharply as worries mount over US financials; Hang Seng down 4 percent
- Former test captain Hashan Tillakaratne made national team manager
- Former test captain Hashan Tillakaratne made national team manager
- Asia markets fall sharply as worries mount over US financial woes; Hang Seng down 4 percent
- Asia markets fall sharply as worries mount over US financial woes; Hang Seng down 4 percent
- Lawyer says police have arrest warrant on Malaysia's Anwar over sodomy case
- North Korea refuses to cooperate in shooting death probe
- Spanish construction firm Martinsa-Fadesa files for protection from creditors
- China concerned by International Criminal Court's move to seek arrest of Sudan's president
- Oil holds above US$145 a barrel in Asia as supply threats keep floor under prices
- Oil holds above US$145 a barrel in Asia as supply threats keep floor under prices
- Farnborough Airshow continues with Airbus orders likely
- Japan defends claim over ownership of islands disputed with South Korea
- Malaysian minister puts job on line over fuel price debate with opposition leader Anwar
- Asia markets fall sharply as worries mount over US financial woes; Hang Seng down 4 percent
- Asia markets fall sharply as worries mount over US financial woes; Hang Seng down 4 percent
- Japanese fishermen stage massive one-day strike to protest high fuel prices
- Japan stocks fall sharply on credit market worries, weak dollar; Nikkei off nearly 2 percent
- Japan stocks fall sharply on credit market worries, weak dollar; Nikkei off nearly 2 percent
- Survey: 85 percent of reported bribes in China requested by government workers
- Anthony Kim looks to fill a Tiger's shoes at the British Open
- Fuel price hikes dent Indonesian president's re-election hopes, say opinion polls
- Fuel price hikes dent Indonesian president's re-election hopes, say opinion polls
- Belgian PM offers resignation after failure to bridge crisis between French-, Dutch-speakers
- Norwegian fertilizers group Yara says 2Q net profit nearly trebled on higher demand
- Bank of Japan keeps interest rates steady amid inflation, economic worries
- Bank of Japan keeps interest rates steady amid inflation, economic worries
- Cambodian official says Thai troops enter Cambodia in dispute over ancient temple
- Reports: Porto wins arbitration hearing, gets place in Champions League
- Indonesia accepts responsibility for 1999 violence in East Timor, but does not apologize
- North Korea refuses to cooperate in shooting death probe
- Spanish construction firm Martinsa-Fadesa files for protection from creditors
- Survey finds German investor confidence dropping sharply to more than 16-year low in July
- Special hospitality room to be offered for traveling military at upstate New York airport
- Asian, European markets tumble as worries mount over US financial woes
- Asian, European markets tumble as worries mount over US financial woes
- Euro powers to new record against dollar, hits US$1.6038
- Arrest warrant issued for Malaysia's Anwar over sodomy allegation, lawyer says
- Arrest warrant issued for Malaysia's Anwar over sodomy allegation, lawyer says
- Chinese shares fall amid Asian concern over US economy, led by property, financial stocks
- Chinese shares fall amid Asian concern over US economy, led by property, financial stocks
- Porto wins arbitration hearing, gets place in Champions League
- Cambodian official says Thai troops enter Cambodia in dispute over ancient temple
- Kotooshu has 2nd loss at Nagoya sumo, hopes for promotion virtually dashed
- Kotooshu has 2nd loss at Nagoya sumo, hopes for promotion virtually dashed
- Obama, setting stage for overseas trip, delivers major speech to outline Iraq policy
- Cyclist Michael Rasmussen says it's too painful to watch the Tour de France on television
- Thomas Colville breaks Joyon's North Atlantic solo sailing record by more than eight hours
- Protesters launch impeachment effort against Thai government over temple dispute
- Thai government unveils $1.4 billion stimulus package to boost economy, revive popularity
- Protesters launch impeachment effort against Thai government over temple dispute
- Thai government unveils $1.4 billion stimulus package to boost economy, revive popularity
- Protesters launch impeachment effort against Thai government over temple dispute
- Britain's Consumer Price Index rises to 3.8 percent in June from 3.3 percent in May
- Turkish prime minister says his party is resisting efforts to destroy democracy
- Yousuf skips Champions Trophy for religious reasons
- Yousuf skips Champions Trophy for religious reasons
- China says Olympics sailing site is free of the recent bright-green algae bloom
- Boeing says schedule tight but still on track with 787 jetliner
- Unification Ministry says North Korea refuses to cooperate in shooting death probe
- Surveys show UK retail sales down, number of houses bought and sold at record low
- Qatar Airways announces $360 million deal for 4 Airbus A321s and options for two more
- Security checks set up for Olympics cause long lines for drivers entering Beijing
- Security checks set up for Olympics cause long lines for drivers entering Beijing
- Hong Kong's dominant phone company PCCW fields bids for major stake
- Hong Kong's dominant phone company PCCW fields bids for major stake
- Farnborough Airshow continues with Airbus orders likely
- Beijing Tourism Bureau: Many vacant rooms still remain for Beijing Olympics
- Beijing Tourism Bureau: Many vacant rooms still remain for Beijing Olympics
- Lucy Liu jumped at chance to do 'Kung Fu Panda' _ then made it up as she went
- Lucy Liu jumped at chance to do 'Kung Fu Panda' _ then made it up as she went
- Sport's top court rules to keep Porto in Champions League
- Ex-wrestler Jesse Ventura says he's not running for Senate, citing family concerns
- Oil holds above US$146 a barrel as supply threats keep floor under prices
- GDF Suez board plans to pay exceptional dividend after merger
- Brains and brawn put to extreme test as chess merges with boxing in new sport
- Thomas Coville breaks Joyon's North Atlantic solo sailing record by more than eight hours
- China concerned by International Criminal Court's move to seek arrest of Sudan's president
- Taiwan relaxes controls on investment in China to bolster economy
- Taiwan relaxes controls on investment in China to bolster economy
- Euro powers to new record against dollar, hits US$1.6038
- Asian, European markets tumble as worries mount over US financial woes
- Protesters launch impeachment effort against Thai government over temple dispute
- Bernanke briefs Congress on the economy, hit by energy prices, housing slump, credit crunch
- Hope, skepticism precede Saudi-sponsored interfaith conference in Spain
- Rules of the hybrid sport chess boxing
- Pakistan's government defends restrictions on disgraced nuclear scientist Khan
- Arrest warrant issued for Malaysia's Anwar over sodomy allegation, lawyer says
- Arrest warrant issued for Malaysia's Anwar over sodomy allegation, lawyer says
- In Germany, Volkswagen's supervisory board meets with plans for US plant site key issue
- Austria's Koubek, Italy's Knapp withdraw from tennis at Beijing Olympics with injury
- Survey finds German investor confidence dropping sharply to more than 16-year low in July
- Farnborough Airshow continues with Airbus orders likely
- US private equity company WL Ross & Co. to invest US$80 million in India's SpiceJet
- US private equity company WL Ross & Co. to invest US$80 million in India's SpiceJet
- Zimbabwe opposition says 14 activists freed
- HOC says Thanou included on provisional Greek team for Beijing Olympics
- EU says costs must crash for sending text messages abroad
- Indonesia accepts responsibility for 1999 violence in East Timor, but does not apologize
- China concerned by International Criminal Court's move to seek arrest of Sudan's president
- Hong Kong's key stock index hits lowest level in nearly 4 months amid Asian markets sell-off
- Hong Kong's key stock index hits lowest level in nearly 4 months amid Asian markets sell-off
- Indian stocks drop sharply; Sensex index closes down 4.91 percent
- Spain moves to block Basque region's plan for referendum seen as breakaway bid
- Volvo Aero signs engine component deal with Rolls-Royce worth US$6.7 billion over 40 years
- Fast bowler Mohammad Asif to have his 'B' sample analyzed, says his lawyer
- Asian, European markets tumble as worries mount over US financial woes
- Cambodian official says Thai troops enter Cambodia in dispute over ancient temple
- Head of US banking insurance agency FDIC: deposits are safe, banking system sound
- Turkish prime minister says his party is resisting efforts to destroy democracy
- British decathlete Dean Macey retires at 30 after injury woes
- ATP-Austrian Open Results
- Tottenham's Poyet not interested in becoming Ferguson's assistant at Manchester United
- Human Rights Watch says India backing violent vigilante group that has displaced thousands
- Finland's Valmet to build hybrid sports car for Fisker Automotive
- Everton manager David Moyes starts talks with club over a new contract
- Del Potro, Hanescu advance to second round of Austrian Open
- Head of US banking insurance agency FDIC: deposits are safe, banking system sound
- Fed chair Bernanke briefs Congress on the US economy
- Farnborough Airshow continues with Airbus orders likely
- Cambodian official says Thai troops enter Cambodia in dispute over ancient temple
- Lawyers release video of Canadian detainee's interrogation at Guantanamo
- Obama lays out foreign policy plan in advance of trip that includes Iraq and Afghanistan
- Lawyers release video of Canadian detainee's interrogation at Guantanamo
- Spain midfielder de la Red returns to Real Madrid
- General Motors says it will cut salaried jobs, production, dividend to raise turnaround cash
- Soaring energy and food push inflation up over past 12 months at fastest pace in 27 years
- Soaring energy and food push inflation up over past 12 months at fastest pace in 27 years
- Johnson & Johnson posts 8 percent profit jump in Q2; over-the-counter Zyrtec helps boost sales
- Bush to hold news conference to discuss economy, housing market
- Retail sales post tiny gain in June as sales plunge at auto dealerships
- YouTube, Viacom agree to anonymize YouTube viewer data ordered produced in $1B copyright suit
- HOC says Thanou included on provisional Greek team for Beijing Olympics
- Newell Rubbermaid predicts fiscal 2008 earnings below expectations, sets restructuring
- US stocks head for sharply lower open amid worries about financials; wholesale inflation rises
- Head of US banking insurance agency FDIC: deposits are safe, banking system sound
- General Motors says it will cut salaried jobs, production, dividend to raise turnaround cash
- British decathlete Dean Macey retires at 30 after injury woes
- Sorin leaves Hamburg; Engelaar to join Schalke
- Evergreen Solar gets $1.2B contract with IBC Solar
- FIFA expects Barcelona to release Messi for Olympic Games
- Blackstone invests in $1.6B German wind farm
- Newell Rubbermaid plans to cut products, raise prices as energy, plastic costs soar
- Two-time Olympic canoeing champion Gyorgy Kolonics of Hungary dies at 36
- Akhtar included on list of probables for Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad
- Akhtar included on list of probables for Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad
- YouTube, Viacom agree to anonymize YouTube viewer data ordered produced in $1B copyright suit
- Schleck mulls Tour de France strategy amid one-second deficit to leader Evans
- Two-time Olympic canoeing champion Gyorgy Kolonics of Hungary dies at 36
- Soaring energy, food push US inflation up at fastest in 27 years
- Spain moves to block Basque region's plan for referendum on Basque independence issues
- US stocks extend losses amid worries about financials; investors await Bernanke comments
- Dow Chemical and Kuwaiti company say headquarters will be in Michigan; CEO named
- US retail sales post tiny gain in June as sales plunge at auto dealerships
- Obama lays out foreign policy plan in advance of trip that includes Iraq and Afghanistan
- US stocks extend losses amid worries about financials; investors await Bernanke comments
- U.S. lessor Aviation Capital Group buys 23 Airbus A320s for list price US$1.8 billion
- Spain striker Dani Guiza follows former coach Aragones to sign for Fenerbahce
- EU says costs must crash for sending text messages abroad
- Democrats' party leader to embark on bus tour to register voters in US South
- Bernanke: US economy faces 'numerous difficulties'
- Courted by 3 US states, Volkswagen to call Tennessee home for new American auto plant
- Bernanke says US economy faces 'numerous difficulties' that challenge Fed policymakers
- EU farm ministers criticize agriculture aid reform plans
- Bernanke says US economy faces 'numerous difficulties' that challenge Fed policymakers
- U.S. dollar lower, gold up in European trading
- Shell to pull investment from Zimbabwe; will sell stake to Engen Petroleum
- US inventories rise by smallest amount in 2 months in May, a possible sign of business caution
- In a bad economy, fun is often the first casualty _ and the repo man is mighty busy
- Company that symbolized Spanish housing boom files for protection from creditors
- ATP-Austrian Open Results
- EU says costs must crash for sending text messages abroad
- Bernanke says US economy faces 'numerous difficulties' that challenge Fed policymakers
- Bush urges Congress to help shore up mortage giants, and permit offshore drilling.
- Top-seeded Andreas Seppi withdraws from Austrian Open before first-round match
- Two-time Olympic canoeing champion Gyorgy Kolonics of Hungary dies at 36
- Company that symbolized Spanish housing boom files for protection from creditors
- Soaring energy, food push inflation up at fastest rate in 27 years; weak retail sales
- US stocks drop again amid fears about financials
- Video of teen's Guantanamo interrogation offers glimpse into questioning at US military base
- Bush urges Congress to shore up mortgage giants, lift ban on offshore drilling.
- French finance chief Lagarde says euro victim of instability on financial markets
- Airbus books orders for 143 planes so far at Farnborough
- Courted by 3 US states, Volkswagen to call Tennessee home for new American auto plant
- Analyst calls situation bleak for Wachovia as jitters about the banking system continue
- Beagle lost for 5 years, found 850 miles away
- China concerned by International Criminal Court's move to seek arrest of Sudan's president
- Bush says US looking at ways to sanction Zimbabwe
- Bernanke says US economy faces 'numerous difficulties' that challenge Fed policymakers
- Bush urges US Congress to shore up mortgage giants, lift ban on offshore drilling
- General Motors says it will cut salaried jobs, production, dividend to raise turnaround cash
- Airbus books orders for 143 planes on second day at Farnborough
- ATP-Dutch Open Results
- India has enough quality and experience to face the threat of Mendis, says captain Anil Kumble
- Bernanke says US economy faces 'numerous difficulties' that challenge Fed policymakers
- Video of teen's Guantanamo interrogation offers glimpse into questioning at US military base
- Oil pulls back sharply after early highs, falling over $10 at one point on economic fears
- Johnson & Johnson profit up 8 percent in 2nd quarter, Zyrtec boosts sales
- French finance chief Lagarde says euro victim of instability on financial markets
- London mayor concerned about lack of urgency given to policing 2012 Olympics
- Bush administration: no immediate plans to extend emergency loans to 2 mortgage giants
- ATP-Austrian Open Results
- Privately held auto parts maker Schaeffler makes formal bid for larger rival Continental
- Bush urges US Congress to shore up mortgage giants, lift ban on offshore drilling.
- Belgium government collapses, divided over Dutch/French self-rule; King holds talks
- Bush administration: no immediate plans to extend emergency loans to 2 mortgage giants
- Video of teen's Guantanamo interrogation offers glimpse into questioning at US military base
- Everton manager David Moyes starts talks with club over a new contract
- Wide-eyed All-Stars soak up Yankee Stadium, baseball's most famous field
- Oil prices drop more than $10 a barrel in selloff that follows big drop in US stock prices
- Canadian hurdler Felicien will not compete at Beijing Olympics
- Zimbabwe opposition: AU should appoint second mediator, no progress on Mbeki's efforts
- Bush says US looking at ways to sanction Zimbabwe
- Top-seeded Andreas Seppi withdraws from Austrian Open just before first-round match
- Formoz Festival Open 7/25~7/27
- Taipei Water Park
- Roof Lounge
- The Wall Live House In Taipei
- Dream Mall
- Naitonal Museum Of History:Millet and His Time 5/31~9/5
- Kaohsiung Shadow Puppet Museum
- Figures Represented Through Brush and Ink 5/19～7/20
- Beyond 20 Degree Celsius 5/31~7/27
- Luxy Pub- 2008.7/19 Sat. White Party
- Kaohsiung International Buskers Carnival 7/11～7/20
- Slava`s SNOW SHOW 7/9 ~ 2008/7/20
- Far EasTone reports monthly highlights
- EM granted RECES system certification in China
- Mirama offers 10% discount to summer birthday celebrants
- Sports & recreation show to open
- Gloria Prince Hotel introduces Father's Day semi-buffet feast
- Gi-On presents Sotaro Tomita's specialties
- Royal's Ming Court features summer vegetables dishes
- Japan's central bank cuts economic growth forecasts
- Greenback eases in Asian trade following renewed financial fears
- Taiwan shares tumble 4.5% to 22-month low
- Wall Street sags after IndyMac failure
- In Brief
- Microsoft-Icahn fire back at Yahoo as tie-up drama continues
- Malaysia's Petronas announces net profit of US$18.1 billion
- Japanese fishermen rally against rising fuel costs
- Lawyers in YouTube lawsuit reach user privacy deal
- General Motors gets ready for next phase of restructuring
- Anheuser takeover hits hard in its U.S. home city
- Etihad Airways buys planes worth US$20b
- Brazil oil workers on strike, limited output losses expected
- Apple sells 1million iPhones, on par with analysts' estimates
- U.S. banks buffeted by falling confidence
- In Brief
- Experts baffled by mystery insect
- Stolen Shakespeare first edition found in Washington library
- Study finds Tasmanian devils fight disease by earlier sex
- Study discovers genetic link to delinquency
- Woo's 'Red Cliff' earns US$26m in Asia over opening weekend
- 'Spore' computer game's alien population exploding says creator
- Charles Joffe, co-producer for Woody Allen's films, dies
- Fox TV adds black voices to animated show 'Cleveland,' a 'Family Guy' spinoff for 2009
- Camping on the Great Wall of China
- Flintoff recalled after England-South Africa test ends in draw
- Bright star Asif is seen slipping into the darkness
- Evans takes yellow; Piepoli wins 10th stage
- Sidelines
- Reluctant Tursunov opens with victory over fellow Russian
- Hamilton sets Home Run Derby record with 28 blasts
- Ronaldinho's future to be decided in days
- Internet privacy protections disappear with a judge's order
- Latest New Yorker cover stirs outrage all around
- In Brief
- Blair cancels visit to Gaza
- Belgian prime minister offers to quit in crisis
- Turkish military says it killed 22 Kurdish rebels
- Thai troops enter Cambodia in temple dispute, official says
- Indonesia, East Timor leaders say they regret vote bloodshed
- Ma lacks grasp of 'White terror'
- In Brief
- North Korea refuses to help with shooting investigation
- Sydney transformed by young Catholic pilgrims
- Israel gives final OK to swap with Hezbollah
- China 'concerned' at Sudan genocide charge
- In Brief
- CEPD set to promulgate legal gaming in Penghu
- No permit needed for foreigners on six-month scholarly visits
- Descendants of fomer Kuomintang soldiers to obtain residency
- Legislature brings an end to Act Governing the Broadcasting Development Fund
- More workers seek second jobs to make ends meet, survey shows
- Search continues for 7 Taiwanese in Madagascar
- Premier calls for confidence amid slump in stock market
- Amnesty draft suspended in Legislative Yuan
- MOEA floats plan to ease China ceiling to 60 percent
- Ma apologizes to white terror victims at memorial ceremony
- Taiwan firms hold US$20b in Freddie, Fannie, FSC says
- Prosecutors indict 5 former ministers for 'abusing funds'
- Obama lays out foreign policy plan in advance of trip that includes Iraq and Afghanistan
- Oscar Pistorius runs against the clock and IAAF as last chance for Beijing beckons
- Werder Bremen's Diego confident he will get to play for Brazil in Beijing
- McCain says Iraq-style troop increase would work in Afghanistan, calls Obama plans misguided
- The claret jug has been around far longer than ACL surgery
- Schleck mulls Tour de France strategy amid one-second deficit to leader Evans
- Brazil wins opener, claims quarterfinal berth in Olympic basketball qualifier
- Taiwan wants free trade ties with ASEAN: president
- University's decision not to retain controversial professor rejected
- 2008 Kaohsiung Computer Show to open July 17
- Obama lays out war strategy, McCain says he's the one who knows "how to win wars"
- Tariff-cut to continue for another half year in curbing price rises
- Better Taiwan-China relations to benefit regional economy: President
- Kaohsiung city government to subsidize dog, cat sterilization
- Cross-strait talks on cargo charter flights to be held in 3 months
- Minister visits victim's family members to pay condolences
- Taiwan's Olympic delegation must be named `Chinese Taipei': KMT
- Pingtung county planning to develop casino tourism
- Kaohsiung County removed from list of enterovirus high-alert areas
- Kaohsiung mayor clarifies over national flag removal
- Ogilvy could creep quietly toward another major in Woods absence
- Human smuggling ring busted
- Taiwan will be hit by capital flight if investment cap eased: TSU
- Anthony Kim looks to fill a Tiger's shoes at the British Open
- Military chopper crashes, pilots in critical condition
- Enterovirus outbreak under control: health official
- The Ciding Beach
- Honey Moon Bay
- Mainland Affairs Council working to improve Chinese spouses' rights
- Kaohsiung MRT enforcing system regulations
- KMT sets up anti-corruption panel, vows to build clean politics
- Trade council to help local enterprises across the strait
- Latest online scam victim loses nearly NT$60,000
- Military chopper crashes, pilots in critical condition
- West Taiwan flight routes may decrease gradually: CAA
- Cross-strait secretariat talks slated for July in Taipei
- Sea warning for Tropical Storm Kalmaegi issued
- Sex-related fake job ads remain rampant: civic groups
- New MJIB head vows more efficient crackdown on corruption
- 37 Chinese fishermen nabbed for illegal fishing near Kinmen
- Mixed marriages may lead to anemia in children: study
- German swimmer seeks court ruling to get nominated on Olympic team
- India has enough quality and experience to face the threat of Mendis, says captain Anil Kumble
- Human Rights Watch says police abuses, bad policies fueling AIDS epidemic
- India has enough quality and experience to face the threat of Mendis, says captain Anil Kumble
- Cambodian official says 170 Thai troops, civilians enter their territory in temple dispute
- Bernanke says economy faces 'numerous difficulties' that challenge Fed policymakers
- Nowitzki leads Germany to win, Canada loses big at Olympic qualifying tournament
- Music of Mozart and Grieg lightens the time for prisoners at Spanish jail
- Euro powers to new record against dollar, hits US$1.6038
- Political crisis brews in Turkey with Islamic-rooted ruling party facing ban
- US dollar lower, gold up in European trading
- List of highest wicket-takers in test cricket
- Highest test cricket runscorers
- YouTube, Viacom agree to mask the YouTube viewer data ordered in $1B copyright suit
- Courted by 3 US states, Volkswagen to call Tennessee home for new American auto plant
- London's FTSE 100 index down 128.47 points at 5,171.90
- Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shares continue to falter Tuesday, falling by more than 20 percent
- Wayne Bridge extends Chelsea contract until 2012
- 17 ProTour teams opt not to renew ProTour licenses for 2009
- Wayne Bridge signs another contract with Chelsea through to 2012
- Aircraft leasing companies book orders at Farnborough, banking on higher demand from carriers
- Malaysian opposition leader vows to cut fuel prices in unprecedented debate with govt minister
- Bush says US looking at ways to sanction Zimbabwe
- Eaton shares fall as high oil dims outlook for auto, aircraft business despite stronger 2Q
- Massachusetts lawmakers weigh gay marriage expansion
- In a bad economy, fun is often the first casualty _ and the repo man is mighty busy
- GM says it will cut salaried job costs, production, dividend to raise $15B for turnaround
- Official says Sarkozy wants Ireland to hold new referendum on EU's Lisbon Treaty
- WTA-Gastein Ladies Results
- US stocks volatile amid fears about banks, but pare losses as oil retreats
- Bush administration has no immediate plans to extend emergency loans to 2 mortgage giants
- World Food Program contractor fatally shot in Somalia in 5th such deadly attack this year
- Presidential aide says strike by Brazil oil workers may end soon
- Seventh-seeded Iveta Benesova advances to second round of Gastein Ladies
- Charges of Darfur genocide pose no threat to Sudanese leader's rule
- Candidates: More troops to Afghanistan, Obama lays out foreign policy strategy
- Bonfire, demonstration in capital marks birthday of ousted Haitian President Aristide
- 17 ProTour teams opt not to renew ProTour licenses for 2009
- Cuban cyclist Perez in coma from car crash, will miss Beijing Olympics
- Bernanke says economy faces 'numerous difficulties' that challenge Fed policymakers
- Congressional report finds problems with Radio, TV Marti contracts to beam information to Cuba
- US House, Senate committees question Yahoo, Google about antitrust implications
- Gold jumps near $1,000, then falls on oil plunge
- Agreement on expanding sanctions could tighten curbs on Iran's economy
- Tsonga, Koubek, Knapp withdraw from tennis at Beijing Olympics with injury
- Inter Milan signs Brazilian Mancini from AS Roma
- Candidates: More troops to Afghanistan, Obama lays out foreign policy strategy
- GM to cut salaried job costs, production, dividend to raise $15B for turnaround
- Oil prices plunge in massive sell-off fueled by fears of US economic woes, OPEC forecast
- McCain says Iraq-style troop increase would work in Afghanistan, calls Obama plans misguided
- Petzschner beats sixth-seeded Serra in first round of Dutch Open
- Josephine Baker featured on US postage stamp
- The claret jug has been around far longer than ACL surgery
- 17 cycling teams opt not to renew ProTour licenses for 2009
- Video of teen's Guantanamo interrogation offers glimpse into questioning at US military base
- GM says it will cut salaried job costs, production, dividend to raise $15B for turnaround
- ATP-Austrian Open Results
- US mental hospital where 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' was filmed to be torn down
- McCain says Iraq-style troop increase would work in Afghanistan, calls Obama plans misguided
- Viacom's Paramount drops $450 million financing deal with Deutsche Bank
- Top-seeded Seppi withdraws, second-seeded Schuettler advances at Austrian Open
- Oil prices plunge in massive sell-off fueled by fears of US economic woes, OPEC forecast
- Powell withdraws from Gaz de France meet with groin injury
- Nintendo unveils Wii Remote upgrade and 'Wii Music' game at E3
- Paramount drops $450 million movie financing deal with Deutsche Bank
- Oil prices plunge in massive sell-off fueled by fears of US economic woes, OPEC forecast
- Arsenal chairman warns footballers to wake up to reality of credit crunch
- WTA-Gastein Ladies Results
- March for ex-Haitian leader turns unruly as police fire tear gas outside national palace
- Economists say UK economic woes could show country heading toward recession
- Zimbabwe opposition: AU should appoint second mediator, no progress on Mbeki's efforts
- Radioactive material discovered at site of London 2012 venues
- Ronaldinho delays, waits for AC Milan despite offer from Manchester City
- Senior US senators pitch plan to triple humanitarian spending for Pakistan
- Everton manager David Moyes starts talks with club over a new contract
- Delta Air Lines announces team to lead company after Northwest Airlines acquisition
- Video of teen's Guantanamo interrogation offers glimpse into questioning at US military base
- EU says costs must crash for sending text messages abroad
- Oil companies, refiners expected to take beating on refining, marketing side of business
- Presidential aide says strike by Brazil oil workers may end soon
- World Food Program contractor fatally shot in Somalia in 5th such deadly attack this year
- French finance chief Lagarde says euro victim of instability on financial markets
- Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shares continue to falter Tuesday, SEC sets emergency short rule
- Candidates: More troops to Afghanistan, Obama lays out foreign policy strategy
- Oil prices plunge in massive sell-off fueled by fears of US economic woes, OPEC forecast
- Massachusetts Senate votes to repeal 1913 law barring out-of-state gay couples from marrying
- Brazil company says it has unlocked iPhones for local use
- Bank sues ex-Wings forward Fedorov, says payments have stopped on more than $2M in loans
- Venezuela boosts investment in Bolivian oil, natural gas, Bolivian official says
- Senior US senators pitch plan to triple humanitarian spending for Pakistan
- Studena Croatia Open Results
- Suriname seeks to build its own aluminum company, boost revenues
- Soaring energy, food push US inflation up at fastest in 27 years
- Dutch Open Results
- McCain assailed for opposing adoptions by gays; his campaign says he doesn't seek ban
- Wall Street worries about banks as mortgages, other loans sour
- Gold up
- Courted by 3 US states, Volkswagen to call Tennessee home for new American auto plant
- Ljubicic, Daniel advance to second round at Croatia Open
- Berlusconi gov't wins confidence vote tied to contested security package
- US stocks end mostly lower even as oil prices retreat
- Official says Sarkozy wants Ireland to hold new referendum on EU's Lisbon Treaty
- Cannes winner `The Class' to open NY Film Festival
- CNBC: Korea's SK Telecom in talks to buy Sprint Nextel with private-equity help
- Oil plunges in huge sell-off fueled by economic fears; biggest drop in 17 years
- US stocks end mostly lower even as oil prices retreat
- Video of teen's Guantanamo interrogation offers glimpse into questioning at US military base
- Intel 2Q profit jumps 25 percent, beats Wall Street estimates
- US votes to support sanctions against ruling junta in Myanmar
- Del Bosque takes over for Aragones as new Spain coach
- Dollar slides to new record low against euro on economic worries, hits $1.6038
- Senior US senators pitch plan to triple humanitarian spending for Pakistan
- Dollar slides to new record low against euro on economic worries, hits $1.6038
- Candidates: More troops to Afghanistan, Obama lays out foreign policy strategy
- Video of teen's Guantanamo interrogation offers glimpse into questioning at US military base
- Del Bosque takes over for Aragones as new Spain coach
- Analysis: US leaders running out of options to deal with multiple economic crises
- US Congress wades into the fight over Yahoo by examining antitrust concerns of Google deal
- Video of teen's Guantanamo interrogation offers glimpse into questioning at US military base
- US stocks end mostly lower even as oil prices retreat
- Gold jumps near $1,000, then falls on oil plunge
- CNBC: Korea's SK Telecom in talks to buy Sprint Nextel with private-equity help
- Studena Croatia Open Results
- US government lab suspended use of radioactive materials after a spill
- Parmentier, Benesova advance to second round of Gastein Ladies
- Schoolboy dies from rugby injuries
- Schoolboy dies from rugby injuries
- A 'difficult time' _ Bush finds few encouraging things to say about US woes
- Overseas steel companies are snapping up coal interests, retracing a century-old US path
- Arsenal chairman warns footballers to wake up to reality of credit crunch
- Oil plunges in huge sell-off fueled by economic fears; biggest drop in 17 years
- Intel 2Q profit jumps 25 percent on demand for laptop chips, beats Wall Street estimates
- Student wanted on assault charges in US signs with Serbian basketball team
- Wall Street Journal, NY Post and NY Daily News in talks to combine home delivery
- CNBC: Korea's SK Telecom in talks to buy Sprint Nextel with private-equity help
- Senior senators pitch plan to triple humanitarian spending, threaten military aid for Pakistan
- AC Milan announces acquisition of Ronaldinho from Barcelona
- AC Milan announces acquisition of Ronaldinho from Barcelona
- Fiji democracy talks worthwhile, says New Zealand foreign minister, but no sign of outcome
- Experts discuss range of reforms for Fannie, Freddie from breakup to consolidation
- Fiji democracy talks worthwhile, says New Zealand foreign minister, but no sign of outcome
- Indianapolis Championships Results
- March for ousted Haitian leader turns unruly as police fire tear gas near national palace
- Sour public gives Bush, Congress record lows in AP-Ipsos poll
- UBS agrees to buy back $3.5 billion of auction rate securities amid fraud allegations
- Wall Street Journal, NY Post and NY Daily News in talks to combine home delivery
- Can InBev sell Anheuser-Busch theme parks?
- Brazil wins opener, claims quarterfinal berth in Olympic basketball qualifier
- NASA needs gallons of contributions to test new spaceship waste system
- Rallies divide Buenos Aires as farmers, government backers take streets before tax vote
- US officials see potential problems with US military's Africa Command
- AC Milan announces acquisition of Ronaldinho from Barcelona
- US Anti-Doping Agency gives lifetime ban to athletics coach Graham
- Ads by US Veterans Administration to target veterans with data on suicide prevention hot line
- Real Madrid says Robinho worth more than reported euro60 million Chelsea offer
- Appeals court says terror suspect must get chance to challenge enemy combatant designation
- Screenwriter revises lawsuit against Mel Gibson over payments for 'Passion of the Christ'
- GM cuts more jobs, retiree benefits, dividend to feed turnaround against economic headwind
- Michael J. Fox back on TV with four-episode role on `Rescue Me'; Harden joins `Damages'
- Massachusetts. Senate votes to repeal 1913 law barring out-of-state gay couples from marrying
- Fiji democracy talks worthwhile, says New Zealand foreign minister, but no sign of outcome
- Fiji democracy talks worthwhile, says New Zealand foreign minister, but no sign of outcome
- Lawmakers' complain that FAA, airlines too cozy; seek to force them apart
- Ecuador, Venezuela sign agreement to build oil refinery in Ecuador
- Bid to mark Glenn's '62 orbit
- Wednesday, July 23
- Next president has window to address energy disaster approaching US, former policymakers warn
- Belgium government collapses, divided over Dutch/French self-rule; King holds talks
- Political crisis brews in Turkey with Islamic-rooted ruling party facing ban
- Got a ticket? For this All Blacks-Wallabies match, yes
- Got a ticket? For this All Blacks-Wallabies match, yes
- Major League Baseball likely to defer worldwide draft to 2012 at earliest
- Al Reynolds opens up about his marriage to Star Jones: 'I still love her'
- "Oh Mommy": Interrogation video of teen suspect offers glimpse into questioning at Guantanamo
- Central America's presence grows in Venezuelan oil pact
- US House of Representatives committee to hold hearings on Bush conduct, but not on impeachment
- Presidential aide says strike by Brazil oil workers may end soon
- Sheffield Shield back in Australian cricket as naming rights sponsor gone
- MillerCoors selects Chicago for headquarters rather than home city of Miller or Coors
- Sheffield Shield back in Australian cricket as naming rights sponsor gone
- Lawmakers override presidential veto of bill protecting doctors from national health pay cut
- Golf Glance
- NAACP says corporate America needs to do better job of buying from black vendors
- Indianapolis Championships Results
- Longtime American open-wheel fixture Tracy gets 1-race IndyCar deal
- Toyota acquires land in Brazil for plant, studies plans to build compact vehicles in 2011
- Toyota acquires land in Brazil for plant, studies plans to build compact vehicles in 2011
- "Oh Mommy": Interrogation video of teen suspect offers glimpse into questioning at Guantanamo
- Obama says satirical New Yorker cover insults Muslim Americans, fuels misconceptions about him
- Wall Street Journal to raise newsstand price 50 cents to $2
- Sharpe, Tuqiri, Palu return to Wallabies lineup for South Africa test
- Sharpe, Tuqiri, Palu return to Wallabies lineup for South Africa test
- Toyota acquires land in Brazil for plant, studies plans to build compact vehicles in 2011
- Toyota acquires land in Brazil for plant, studies plans to build compact vehicles in 2011
- Broadway says hello to Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' next April
- SKorean court to rule in tax evasion case against former Samsung boss
- SKorean court to rule in tax evasion case against former Samsung boss
- Report: Toyota to cut this year's global sales target by 3.5 percent
- Report: Toyota to cut this year's global sales target by 3.5 percent
- Indianapolis Championships Results
- Report says chance of light rain at Olympic opening ceremony
- Indianapolis Championships Results
- Oregon doctor ordered to Australia to face trial on manslaughter charges in patient deaths
- US Anti-Doping Agency gives lifetime ban to athletics coach Graham
- Toyota buys land in Brazil for plant, studies plans to build compact vehicles there in 2011
- Toyota buys land in Brazil for plant, studies plans to build compact vehicles there in 2011
- Massachusetts. Senate votes to repeal 1913 law barring out-of-state gay couples from marrying
- Young scores 26 points to lead Silver Stars in 97-87 victory over struggling Mercury
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Chinese media reports say Yao Ming likely to return to with China basketball this week
- Chinese media reports say Yao Ming likely to return to with China basketball this week
- When a child becomes a teen, sluggishness sets in, US study reports
- US Senate proposes lifting travel and immigration prohibitions on people with HIV
- Analysis: US leaders running out of options to deal with multiple economic crises
- Schnyder breezes past Liu and into second round of Bank of the West
- Hope, skepticism precede Saudi-sponsored interfaith conference in Spain
- James Blake wins tough match against Israel's Dudi Sela in first round at Indianapolis
- Chinese media reports say Yao Ming likely to return to China basketball team this week
- Chinese media reports say Yao Ming likely to return to China basketball team this week
- Oil steady after plunging more than US$6 on expectations weak US economy will cut demand
- Oil steady after plunging more than US$6 on expectations weak US economy will cut demand
- New Zealand commercial watchdog files criminal charges against 3 foreign airlines
- New Zealand commercial watchdog files criminal charges against 3 foreign airlines
- South Korean court convicts ex-Samsung boss for financial wrongdoing
- South Korean court convicts ex-Samsung boss for financial wrongdoing
- Bernanke says economy faces 'numerous difficulties' that challenge Fed policymakers
- InBev may try to sell Anheuser-Busch theme parks, but will there be buyers?
- Lawyer says Malaysia's Anwar has been arrested on
- South Korean court convicts ex-Samsung boss for financial wrongdoing
- South Korean court convicts ex-Samsung boss for financial wrongdoing
- WTA Tour Bank of the West Classic Results
- Kurdish political leaders block vote on Iraqi provincial election plan
- Schnyder breezes past Liu and into second round of Bank of the West
- South Korean court convicts former Samsung boss of tax evasion
- South Korean court convicts former Samsung boss of tax evasion
- Women, not men, give Brazil best chance for first Olympic football gold
- Intel 2Q profit jump reassures Wall Street about robustness of global PC demand
- AL wins All-Star game 4-3 in 15 innings
- Poll finds views of race relations little changed despite Obama's candidacy
- AL wins All-Star game 4-3 in 15 innings
- Nintendo unveils Wii Remote upgrade and 'Wii Music' game at E3
- CNBC: Korea's SK Telecom in talks to buy Sprint Nextel with private-equity help
- Macau casino magnate Stanley Ho lists company on Hong Kong exchange after years of delays
- Macau casino magnate Stanley Ho lists company on Hong Kong exchange after years of delays
- Australia plans national caps on CO2 emissions, with businesses to pay for excess permits
- New Zealand to play 3 warm-up matches in Pakistan in Champions Trophy leadup
- New Zealand to play 3 warm-up matches in Pakistan in Champions Trophy leadup
- AL beats NL 4-3 in 15 innings to win All-Star game
- Michael J. Fox back on TV with four-episode role on `Rescue Me'; Harden joins `Damages'
- Official says US envoy will make rare appearance with other powers at Iran negotiations
- All-Star Game Results
- Amidst the boos, Boston's J.D. Drew wins All-Star game MVP award
- SKorean president: NKorea mountain tours to be suspended until Pyongyang allows probe
- New Zealand commercial watchdog files criminal charges against 3 foreign airlines
- New Zealand commercial watchdog files criminal charges against 3 foreign airlines
- Chinese media reports say Yao Ming likely to return to China basketball team this week
- McCain, Obama duel over Iraq future: Should US military get out or stay and try for victory?
- Mariano Rivera gets right to pitch ninth, goes scoreless in All Star Game
- MVP J.D. Drew and Red Sox get harsh treatment during All-Star game at Yankee Stadium
- Australia: Fiji elections possible by March 2009 if Bainimarama is willing
- Australia: Fiji elections possible by March 2009 if Bainimarama is willing
- UK competition watchdog says it wants to overhaul market in personal current accounts
- Continental rejects Schaeffler takeover bid, says offer does not reflect its value
- Shareholders of Gaz de France and Suez to finalize long-delayed merger creating energy giant
- Some key moments along rocky road to merger of GDF and Suez into energy behemoth
- Quarterly revenue at France's Alstom rises 11 percent on strong power generation demand
- Australia plans national caps on CO2 emissions, with businesses to pay for excess permits
- Australia plans national caps on CO2 emissions, with businesses to pay for excess permits
- Southeast Asian countries welcome North Korea's plan to join nonaggression treaty
- Southeast Asian countries welcome North Korea's plan to join nonaggression treaty
- Analysis: With Iraq, Afghanistan, both campaigns see presidential race as referendum on Obama
- Co-operative Group in deal to acquire British supermarket Somerfield for $3.12 billion
- Spain's Duenas Nevado, 19th overall in Tour de France, tests positive for EPO
- Asia markets mixed a day after regional sell-off on worries about US financial sector, economy
- Asia markets mixed a day after regional sell-off on worries about US financial sector, economy
- Els, Garcia feel comfortable on links course, especially with Tiger home on the couch
- Pakistani stocks slump as political uncertainty adds to economic woes
- US troops quit remote base where 9 troops died, insurgents move in
- US troops quit remote base where 9 troops died, insurgents move in
- Co-operative Group in deal to acquire British supermarket Somerfield for US$3.12B
- Air China announces plans to buy 45 Boeing planes in US$6.3 billion deal
- Air China announces plans to buy 45 Boeing planes in US$6.3 billion deal
- French police detain Spanish rider after he tests positive for EPO at Tour de France
- South Korean court convicts former Samsung boss of tax evasion
- South Korean court convicts former Samsung boss of tax evasion
- Continental rejects Schaeffler takeover bid, says offer does not reflect its value
- French police detain Spanish rider after he tests positive for EPO at Tour de France
- Swiss Engineering company ABB to buy Kentucky-based Kuhlman Electric
- Babelgum web TV poised for US expansion, seeks greater content, more advertisers
- Oil steady after plunging more than US$6 on expectations weak US economy will cut demand
- Oil steady after plunging more than US$6 on expectations weak US economy will cut demand
- Bosnich tries out with A-League side, 6 years after drug ban
- Bosnich tries out with A-League side, 6 years after drug ban
- Euro trades under US$1.60 following fall in oil prices
- EU regulators approve Danisco purchase of UK food ingredients company Abitec
- SKorean president: NKorea mountain tours to be suspended until Pyongyang allows probe
- SKorean president: NKorea mountain tours to be suspended until Pyongyang allows probe
- Chinese police hunt boss of commodities trading firm; investors demand money, answers
- Chinese police hunt boss of commodities trading firm; investors demand money, answers
- Mongolian Hakuho beats Asasekiryu, tied for lead at Nagoya sumo
- Mongolian Hakuho beats Asasekiryu, tied for lead at Nagoya sumo
- French police detain Spanish rider after he tests positive for EPO at Tour de France
- Air China announces plans to buy 45 Boeing planes in US$6.3 billion deal
- Air China announces plans to buy 45 Boeing planes in US$6.3 billion deal
- Cambodia says more Thai soldiers cross its border in dispute centering on temple
- Saudi-sponsored interfaith conference in Spain brings Muslims, Jews and Christians together
- McCain, Obama duel over Iraq future: Should US military get out or stay and try for victory?
- Alexander Hleb to undergo routine medical test before signing with Barcelona
- Australia: Fiji elections possible by March 2009 if Bainimarama is willing
- Australia: Fiji elections possible by March 2009 if Bainimarama is willing
- Section of Central Asian natural gas pipeline to Russia shut down after blast
- Plane makers, airlines focus on green issues at Farnborough International Airshow
- Alexander Hleb to undergo routine medical test before signing with Barcelona
- Japanese shares flat; investors jittery over credit crunch, global economic slowdown
- Japanese shares flat; investors jittery over credit crunch, global economic slowdown
- China tells local leaders to deal with people's complaints after protests ahead of Olympics
- Austria: Inflation rises by 3.9 pct in June; biggest jump since April 1993
- Israeli baseball league to shorten season, launch winter league in latest shakeup
- Australia: Fiji elections possible by March 2009 if Bainimarama is willing
- Oil steady after plunging more than US$6 on expectations weak US economy will cut demand
- Massachusetts Senate votes to repeal 1913 law barring out-of-state gay couples from marrying
- Oil steady after plunging more than US$6 on expectations weak US economy will cut demand
- China's shares fall further, led by real estate, financials amid uncertainty over US economy
- China's shares fall further, led by real estate, financials amid uncertainty over US economy
- British Treasury delays planned rise in fuel price tax
- Chinese police hunt boss of commodities trading firm; investors demand money, answers
- Chinese police hunt boss of commodities trading firm; investors demand money, answers
- EU regulators open investigation into Swedish government aid to Volvo Aero
- European Union tells Italy to stop work on coal power plant
- Serbia's parliament set again to reject Kosovo's independence
- Hong Kong to deploy 4,000 police for Olympic equestrian competition
- Hong Kong to deploy 4,000 police for Olympic equestrian competition
- Pakistani stocks hit 18-month low as political uncertainty adds to economic woes
- Usain Bolt to run 200 meters at London Crystal Palace meet
- Got a ticket? For this All Blacks-Wallabies match, yes
- Fla. cancer survivor wins dream wedding
- European car sales slump as euro inflation confirmed at 4 pct high
- Malaysia's Anwar arrested in sodomy case in shock to resurgent opposition camp
- Karzai ousts Afghan attorney general over presidential bid
- Australia plans national caps on CO2 emissions, with businesses to pay for excess permits
- Macau casino magnate Stanley Ho lists company on Hong Kong exchange after years of delays
- Macau casino magnate Stanley Ho lists company on Hong Kong exchange after years of delays
- Plane makers, airlines focus on green issues at Farnborough International Airshow
- EU gives boost to online music stores in telling copyright groups to open up
- Israeli baseball league to shorten season, launch winter league in latest shakeup
- Continental rejects Schaeffler takeover bid, says offer does not reflect its value
- Dark Urbanism+Eye of the City 6/28～8/24
- 2008 Nantou County Train Festival 7/19~8/24
- The 2008 Yilan International Rain Festival is coming in July 7/12～8/24
- Taiwan: From within the Mist 5/31 ~ 8/17
- CHEN Song-jei solo exhibition 7/10~8/24
- Asian Children's Theatre Festival 7/26~7/27
- 2008 Kaohsiung Computer Show to open July 17 for a five-day run
- Tianjin Peking Opera Theatre 7/16
- The Taipei 2008 Mammoth Exhibition 7/11～11/4
- 2008 Guandu International Outdoor Sculpture Festival 2008 4/7~9/14
- Beyond 20 Degree Celsius 5/31~7/27
- Two pilots in army chopper crash die
- Two pilots in army chopper crash die
- Best-selling Victorian murder tale wins UK's richest nonfiction prize
- Hollywood producers agree to meet with Actors Guild
- Singer asks 'Grease' star for U.S. debut advice
- Videogame console giants vie to be crowned king
- In Brief
- Cosmonauts go for a 'spacewalk' to upgrade spaceship's parking
- Cannes winner to open New York Film Festival
- Faithful followers hit beaches and barbecues
- Google-Yahoo online ad deal draws fire on Capitol Hill
- Easing of investment restrictions to benefit economy: president
- Former Samsung chief given three-year suspended jail term
- Bernanke says Fed faces challenges to shore up economy
- In Brief
- Korea's SK Telecom in talks to buy Sprint Nextel Corp.
- Volkswagen announces plan for US$1 billion auto plant
- Airbus soars above Boeing at Farnborough
- ETC makes toll paying much easier
- Taiwan Beer Festival slated for July, August 7/26~8/19
- Howard Taipei launches promotion
- San Want honors Dad with special treat
- Nantou Train Festival to start
- KR to rock Taipei City with shows
- Miramar offers bicycle parking service
- Macau casino mogul lists firm on HKSE
- Toyota to buy land in Brazil for new plant, create 2,500 jobs
- Ecuador, Venezuela to build oil refinery on Pacific Coast
- GM unveils plans to battle slumping sales
- Rafters and paddlers ride man-made rapids in western Maryland
- Former vice interior minister sentenced to over 12 years in prison
- Bali celebrates biggest royal cremation in decades
- More than 1,100 Chinese tourists apply to visit Taiwan: officials
- If Benefit Club puts companies on road to offering better welfare at cheaper cost
- Eleven Kurdish militants killed by Turkish soldiers, military says
- Iran states air force drill is deterrent against foes
- Business leader hails gov't plan to ease China-bound investment cap
- Top Thai general calls for calm in temple row with Cambodia
- Justices nix KMT referendum vetting
- In Brief
- Fires rage outside Athens
- U.N. continues pullout of its staff from Darfur
- Bomb blast wounds 14 in Pakistan, police say
- Iraq takes over control of Diwaniyah province
- Police in Malaysia arrest Anwar on suspicion of sodomizing aide
- Unusual number of sharks reported off eastern coast
- Mudslides proving to be death traps for poor Bangladeshis
- Riches trump risk for gold miners in Honduras
- Hezbollah gives coffins to Israel in prisoner swap
- CWB warns tropical storm could bring torrential rain
- Taiwan-Honduras free trade agreement takes effect
- Helicopter crash kills 2 pilots in Taoyuan County, army says
- In Brief
- Cross-strait talks slated for end of July
- KMT blocks DPP's attempt to push through tax rebates
- Information on Mae and Mac may be too late, admits Chen
- Opposition leaders slam charges over discretionary funds
- Taipei Royal Ballet to stage 'Le Corsaire'
- Taiwan to allow inbound Chinese investment beginning next month
- 'Viva Italia!' enables palate to embark on epicurean travel
- Let's go whale watching in Hualien this summer
- Legalized gaming on Penghu met with strong opposition
- Mixed parentage may lead to anemia in children, study shows
- Ma defends China investment policy
- President promotes new strategy to facilitate FTA talks
- ECMO life-support proved more efficient than conventional CPR
- Taipei Zoo invites public to see new acquisitions
- Norway's Arvesen wins 11th Tour stage overshadowed by doping bust; Evans in yellow
- Justin Rose returns to Birkdale, scene of amazing 1998 Open finish
- Obama predicts huge increase in black voters, opening up usually Republican Southern states
- Slocum didn't want to miss the chance, and now doesn't want to miss Open
- Oscar Pistorius fails in last chance to get Olympic 400-meter qualifying time
- Obama promotes foreign policy agenda; McCain promises education improvement to NAACP
- Fidel Castro blames 'rich and powerful' for dropping baseball from future Olympics
- Fox: Jackson used racial slur to refer to blacks in off-air remarks where he criticized Obama
- Operators urged to adopt sustainable coral-mining methods
- 2008 Yujing Mango Festival to open July 18
- DPP heavyweights lukewarm about contesting local elections
- Tropical Storm Kalmaegi approaching Taiwan's northeastern coast
- Sidelines
- China's beloved 'Iron Hammer' guiding U.S. team in Olympics
- Tour cyclist Nevado fails EPO testing
- Injury scare for champion Harrington
- Ronaldinho promises to commit to AC Milan
- Hype over speed of our attack slowed us down, says Barnes
- Blake advances, Santoro upset by wild card
- American League wins marathon All-Star game
- Education makes up for lack of natural resources in Taiwan: president
- No pressing need for arms sale to Taiwan: U.S. Pacific commander
- CPC eyes partnership with Canadian firm on oil sand development
- DPP accuses Chinese media of belittling Taiwan
- Industrial Bank of Taiwan branches out in Hong Kong
- Prosecutor seeks second opinion on ex-banker's rain check request
- DPP lawmakers opposed to easing limits on China investments
- Police bust human smuggling ring
- Tour de France Results
- Top-seeded Marc Gicquel advances to quarterfinals of the Dutch Open
- 'Mummy' sequel clears Chinese censors, release likely in late August
- Daly warns former coach Butch Harmon: 'Stay as far away from me as you possibly can.'
- Bush claims executive privilege on CIA leak material
- Canada rebounds from opening loss, Croatia beats Puerto Rico in Olympic qualifying
- Malaysia's opposition leader arrested in sodomy case in shock to resurgent opposition camp
- Consumer prices surge in June at 2nd fastest pace in 26 years, reflecting soaring energy costs
- England and South Africa to contest five-match test series from 2009-10
- US Congress, Bush head toward intelligence showdown, this time on control of US spy secrets
- Brazil offshore oil workers willing negotiate with Petrobras as broader strikes loom
- Boy band promoter ordered to repay victims $300M
- London's FTSE-100 index down 21.31 points at 5,150.60
- US dollar mixed, gold down in European trading
- Norway's Arvesen wins 11th Tour stage overshadowed by doping bust; Evans in yellow
- US stocks rise on drop in oil, Wells Fargo report
- Last month was eighth warmest June on record
- Adviser to top Turkish court submits recommendation on banning Islamic-rooted ruling party
- Britain confident China's radical measures will ensure 'blue-skies' Olympics
- McCain talks education at NAACP, Obama persists in security focus
- Pedrosa will race at U.S. MotoGP despite undergoing surgery for multiple injuries after crash
- Andy Dick jailed on drug, sex allegations
- US troops quit remote base where 9 troops died; NATO fires into Pakistan
- EU says it will accept WTO banana compromise to pave way toward global trade pact
- Colombia's president says a single Red Cross symbol was used in hostage rescue mission
- Oil prices resume slide, falling sharply after US reports unexpected jump in crude stocks
- Swiss Engineering company ABB to buy Kentucky-based Kuhlman Electric
- Spanish airline Spanair cuts a third of its jobs, 9 loss-making routes
- Boy band promoter ordered to repay victims $300M
- Bernanke says mortgage giants Fannie, Freddie are in no danger of failing
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel on official visit to Algeria
- Bush claims executive privilege on CIA leak material
- McCain talks education at NAACP, Obama persists in security focus
- ECB agrees to launch English Premier League Twenty20 cricket tournament in 2010
- Boy band promoter ordered to repay victims $300M
- Boeing, Airbus announce new orders at Farnborough Airshow
- Ukraine: Russia refuses to extradite key figure in Yushchenko poisoning
- Ronaldinho signing shows AC Milan's intentions of regaining its place atop European football
- Suez, GDF shareholders approve long-delayed merger to create energy behemoth
- McCain talks education at NAACP, Obama persists in security focus
- Bernanke says mortgage giants Fannie, Freddie are in no danger of failing
- Mourinho still seeking Lampard from Chelsea
- 'Mummy' sequel clears Chinese censors, release likely in late August
- 'Mummy' sequel clears Chinese censors, release likely in late August
- Panathinaikos set to sign Gilberto Silva from Arsenal
- Adviser tells Turkish court not to close down Islamic-rooted ruling party
- Democrats ask State Dept. to investigate whether employees encouraged oil deals with Iraq
- Three spectators at Tour de France fans taken to hospital after being hit by team car
- Wings to face Blackhawks at MLB's Wrigley in NHL's second outdoor "classic"
- TransCanada-ConocoPhillips partnership doubles capacity of Canadian crude line to 1.1M barrels
- WTO upholds ruling against US taxes on Thai, Indian shrimp
- July index of US homebuilder sentiment falls to record low
- Adviser tells Turkish court not to close down Islamic-rooted ruling party
- WTA-Gastein Ladies Results
- Consumer prices surge in June at 2nd fastest pace in 26 years, reflecting soaring energy costs
- Sebrle, Spotakova to compete for Czech Republic at Beijing Games
- Eurostar says carried 4.63 million passengers, up 18 percent, in first half
- Britain confident China's radical measures will ensure 'blue-skies' Olympics
- Fed minutes: Policymakers thought next rate move would be up
- Top-seeded Szavay advances to 2nd round, Cornet retires from Gastein Ladies
- US studies Ecuadorean Estefano Isaias' asylum petition
- US troops quit remote base where 9 troops died; NATO fires into Pakistan
- Oil prices resume slide, falling sharply after US reports unexpected jump in crude stocks
- UCI president Pat McQuaid thinks Tour organizers are pressuring riders to form private league
- Fed minutes: Policymakers thought next rate move would be up
- Slocum didn't want to miss the chance, and now doesn't want to miss Open
- Chambers, BOA awaiting decision on sprinters Olympic doping ban
- Adviser tells Turkish court not to close down Islamic-rooted ruling party
- Gannett 2Q profit falls 36 percent; revenue down 10 percent
- Bush administration breaks past policy with diplomatic overture to Iran in nuclear dispute
- Obama predicts huge increase in black voters, opening up usually Republican Southern states
- Chambers, BOA awaiting decision on sprinter's Olympic doping ban
- Top Pentagon military officer expects to recommend more US troop reductions in Iraq
- Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony present more of the same at E3 video game expo
- TransCanada-ConocoPhillips partnership doubles capacity of Canadian crude line to 1.1M barrels
- Alexander Hleb signs with FC Barcelona after undergoing routine medical
- Fisher gets new sponsor, plans on entering IRL races in Kentucky, Chicago
- TNK-BP CEO Robert Dudley could leave Russia over fresh visa worries
- Oscar Pistorius fails in last chance to get Olympic 400-meter qualifying time
- Judge's decision on BP plant blast plea deal could come year after being announced
- Top Pentagon military officer expects to recommend more US troop reductions in Iraq this fall
- Top Pentagon military officer expects to recommend more US troop reductions in Iraq this fall
- Fed minutes: Policymakers, fretting about inflation, thought next rate move would be up
- UCI president Pat McQuaid thinks Tour organizers are pressuring riders to form private league
- Former Indy 500 winner Al Unser Sr. files lawsuit over his arrest
- Katie Holmes will film an appearance on ABC's `Eli Stone'
- Review: Facebook Scrabble flashy, but not better
- McCain talks education at NAACP, Obama persists in security focus
- A brief look at Wednesday's 11th stage of the Tour de France
- Oil ends sharply lower for second straight day, dragging prices down more than $10 this week
- US studies Ecuadorean Estefano Isaias' asylum petition
- Gold down
- Oil companies may be able to bid on leases this fall in Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve
- Ex-Clinton aide checked before joining Obama team
- Italian parliamentary commission gives initial OK to fingerprint plan
- Court orders Biovail to hold another shareholder vote on dissident slate
- Austrian Open Results
- Commodities turn mostly lower on big crude drop
- Studena Croatia Open Results
- TransCanada-ConocoPhillips to double capacity of Canadian crude line to 1.1M barrels per day
- Starace, Schwank, Hanescu, Dabul reach quarterfinals at Austrian Open
- US stocks soar on drop in oil, Wells Fargo report
- Ex-Clinton aide checked before joining Obama team
- Oil ends sharply lower for 2nd straight day, dragging prices down more than $10 this week
- Search for people slain by IRA turns to remote field after family gets anonymous tip
- US stocks soar on drop in oil, Wells Fargo report
- McCain talks education at NAACP, Obama persists in security focus
- EBay 2nd-qtr profit climbs 22 percent, adjusted profit and revenue beat analyst views
- Owner of Lord & Taylor buys Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co.
- US stocks soar on drop in oil, Wells Fargo report
- PC shipments rose faster than expected in second quarter as prices fell in US, Western Europe
- Moya, Verdasco advance to Croatia Open quarterfinals
- Abbott Laboratories 2nd-quarter profit beats estimates on strong Humira, international sales
- Spitzen Leichtathletik Results
- Dollar mixed against major currencies as reports show inflation rising in Europe, US
- Color-spraying blobs and horses to tame: Video game companies look to tap mainstream audience
- Senate nears vote to triple funds to fight AIDS in Africa, elsewhere worldwide
- Hleb leaves Arsenal to join Barcelona for euro15 million, Barca's fifth summer acquisition
- Wells Fargo profit falls on loan losses, but the bank beats estimates and lifts dividend
- Volkswagen looks to grab a bigger piece of US market as part of global growth strategy
- Brazil offshore oil workers willing negotiate with Petrobras as broader strikes loom
- Study: Low-carb diet best for weight, cholesterol
- EBay profit climbs 22 percent, beats analyst views but disappoints on outlook
- Investors pull back on Sprint as news of SK Telecom merger disputed
- Pizza Hut parent Yum Brands reports 4 percent gain in 2Q profit as overseas sales surge
- InBev faces tricky test of selling 'All American Lager' to loyal Anheuser-Busch customers
- US House passes intelligence budget bill, demands lawmakers receive greater access to secrets
- Wall St. Journal plans to cut 50 newsroom staff as it combines print, online editing
- US House passes intelligence budget bill, demands lawmakers receive greater access to secrets
- Studena Croatia Open Results
- Moya, Verdasco advance to Croatia Open quarterfinals
- Indianapolis Championships Results
- Argentine Senate votes on controversial farm export-tax package
- Aguero dismisses rumors of transfer to Man United, wants to remain at Atletico
- Brazil offshore oil workers enter strike talks with Petrobras as broader walkouts loom
- Britain rugby league players Pryce, Reardon charged with assault
- Katie Holmes goes back to TV roots on `Eli Stone'
- Canada rallies with late surge to reach qualifying tourney quarters
- Pizza Hut parent Yum Brands reports 4 percent gain in 2Q profit as overseas sales surge
- US Senate approves $48 billion to fight AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis worldwide
- Honor Marie Warren has a cool name _ unlike her famous mama, Jessica Alba
- As economy dominates, Obama, McCain seek answers
- US Senate approves $48 billion to fight AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis worldwide
- Hornets sign Posey for 4 years
- Fox: Jackson used racial epithet to refer to blacks in off-air criticism of Obama
- Canada says media frenzy will not sway its position on young Canadian Guantanamo detainee
- Another Alaska oil lease sale seen
- US Senate approves $48 billion to fight AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis worldwide
- Thursday, July 24
- Anglicans hold key once-a-decade summit in Britain as threat of schism looms
- UN blames global food crisis for $3.4 billion shortfall in humanitarian aid
- Continent's tallest mountain elusive
- Botanical gardens give flavor of Maine
- WTO powers seek compromise trade deal amid widespread skepticism
- Many Americans still traveling
- Americans part of India's tourist boom
- Robben Island plagued by troubles
- EBay profit climbs 22 percent, beats analyst views but disappoints on outlook
- Fox: Jackson used racial slur to refer to blacks in off-air remarks where he criticized Obama
- Amid worries about open-ended cost, administration lobbies Congress for Fannie, Freddie rescue
- Indianapolis Championships Results
- WTA Tour Bank of the West Classic Results
- Democrats say conditions for government money could endanger access to contraception
- New Zealand begins worldwide search for national coach
- New Zealand begins worldwide search for national coach
- WNBA Capsules
- Bush think tank opponents mounting final battle to try to stop project at Texas university
- Indianapolis Championships Results
- Brazil offshore oil workers enter strike talks with Petrobras as broader walkouts loom
- New 'Star Wars' video game bridges gap between films
- Second seed Simon beats Becker, advances to Indianapolis quarterfinals
- China says inflation in June falls to 7.1 percent; could ease pressure to raise interest rates
- Sugiyama ousts fourth-seeded Hantuchova in second round of Bank of the West Classic
- China says inflation in June falls to 7.1 percent; could ease pressure to raise interest rates
- China says inflation in June falls to 7.1 percent; could ease pressure to raise interest rates
- China says inflation in June falls to 7.1 percent; could ease pressure to raise interest rates
- Australia's Allco Finance sells Tehachapi wind assets in US; cuts debt by A$230 million
- Australia's Allco Finance sells Tehachapi wind assets in US; cuts debt by A$230 million
- Rolling Stones keyboardist Chuck Leavell jams with lawmakers members at farm bill celebration
- Stolen Bradman-autographed bats have police stumped
- Stolen Bradman-autographed bats have police stumped
- Top Pentagon military officer expects to recommend more troop reduction in Iraq this fall
- New England Revolution beats Pachuca F.C. 1-0 in second round of Superliga
- Cheryl Ford scores 14 points to lead Detroit Shock to 66-63 win over Chicago Sky
- Venezuela's businesses reproach government for encouraging haggling to fight inflation
- China says inflation in June falls to 7.1 percent; could ease pressure to raise interest rates
- China says inflation in June falls to 7.1 percent; could ease pressure to raise interest rates
- Benedict keeps up brisk travel pace, but stays mainly in the West
- Report: Japan's Matsushita to build new lithium-ion battery plant to meet soaring demand
- Report: Japan's Matsushita to build new lithium-ion battery plant to meet soaring demand
- Venezuela's Chavez says chilly relations with US unlikely to improve under an Obama presidency
- Talks to end Brazil oil workers strike stall, refinery workers to stage slowdown
- A look at foreign travel by popes Benedict XVI, John Paul II and Paul VI
- Warning for anti-inflammatory won't affect Morgan Hamm's place on Olympic team
- Brazilian Football Results
- China says inflation in June falls to 7.1 percent; could ease pressure to raise interest rates
- China says inflation in June falls to 7.1 percent; could ease pressure to raise interest rates
- Man in penis costume must apologize
- US Senate report accuses UBS, Liechtenstein of aiding massive tax evasion
- Some US soldiers in Iraq yearn to be in Afghan war
- Botafogo beats Ipatinga 4-0 in Brazilian football championship
- WTA Tour Bank of the West Classic Results
- GM's recovery depends on winning over car buyers
- Dwain Chambers, BOA awaiting decision on sprinter's Olympic doping ban
- Top-seeded Williams needs 3 sets to beat 15-year-old in Bank of the West Classic
- Oil steady in Asia near US$135 a barrel after 2-day plunge on lower US crude demand
- Oil steady in Asia near US$135 a barrel after 2-day plunge on lower US crude demand
- Japan's quirky, cloistered mobile world highlighted _ and challenged _ by iPhone debut
- Japan's quirky, cloistered mobile world highlighted _ and challenged _ by iPhone debut
- Cruz Azul deals Atletico its a second straight loss in Mexico
- China axes Serbian coach Dujkovic head of Olympic Games
- China axes Serbian coach Dujkovic head of Olympic Games
- Top-seeded Williams needs 3 sets to beat 15-year-old in Bank of the West Classic
- Katie Holmes goes back to TV roots on `Eli Stone'
- China says housing inflation eased in June but prices still up 8.2 percent
- China says housing inflation eased in June but prices still up 8.2 percent
- Malaysian opposition leader freed on bail after arrest for questioning over sodomy claim
- Obama promotes foreign policy agenda; McCain promises education improvement
- VW's choice of Chattanooga for assembly plant eases frustration of past automaker snubs
- Star US striker Wambach breaks leg in friendly, will miss Olympics
- Tri-Nations: Springboks recall Spies, Steyn among 4 changes
- Tri-Nations: Springboks recall Spies, Steyn among 4 changes
- China medal hope Liu Xiang says can deal with the pressure
- China medal hope Liu Xiang says can deal with the pressure
- Taiwan's main stock index gains 3.93 percent after overnight Wall Street rally
- Malaysia's ruling party begins grass-roots talks in first step to decide prime minister's fate
- Malaysia's ruling party begins grass-roots talks in first step to decide prime minister's fate
- Police say video taken of actors Josh Brolin, Jeffrey Wright during club brawl in Louisiana
- Fiji coup leader says South Pacific nations agreed on reforms before elections
- Fiji coup leader says South Pacific nations agreed on reforms before elections
- Malaysia's Anwar says police have no case against him
- Razov lifts Chivas USA past Santos Laguna 1-0
- VW gets regulatory approval to control Sweden's Scania
- WTA Tour Bank of the West Classic Results
- A look at foreign travel by popes Benedict XVI, John Paul II and Paul VI
- Wet British Open gets underway at Birkdale
- Sweden's Electrolux reports 82 percent drop in 2Q profit, cuts full-year forecast
- Harrington tees off, Watson grabs early lead in wet start to the British Open
- China says June inflation falls to 7.1 percent; 2nd quarter economic growth slows to 10.1 pct
- Oil steady above US$134 a barrel after 2-day plunge on lower US demand
- Oil steady above US$134 a barrel after 2-day plunge on lower US demand
- Australia, New Zealand ready to work together on combating climate change
- Australia, New Zealand ready to work together on combating climate change
- Battered US mortgage giants spent about US$186 million on lobbying, political contributions
- Pakistan stocks extend plunge on economic, political woes; investors protest at the exchange
- Pakistan stocks extend plunge on economic, political woes; investors protest at the exchange
- ABB names GE Healthcare chief Joseph Hogan as its next CEO
- Malaysia's Anwar says police have no case against him
- Cambodia, Thailand continue troop buildup at disputed border, Cambodian general says
- Darvish among 10 pitchers named to Japan's Olympic baseball team
- Harrington tees off, Watson grabs early lead in wet start to the British Open
- Darvish among 10 pitchers named to Japan's Olympic baseball team
- Japanese shares rise on overnight Wall Street rally, tumbling oil prices
- Japanese shares rise on overnight Wall Street rally, tumbling oil prices
- Euro up against dollar after inflation increases in Europe, US
- Germany's Fresenius sees second-quarter profit rise by 17 percent
- Sweden's Electrolux reports 82 percent drop in 2Q profit, cuts full-year forecast
- Novartis posts 17% rise in second-quarter net income
- Back injury rules Taniguchi out of British Open
- Harrington tees off, Watson grabs early lead in wet start to the British Open
- Malaysian opposition leader freed on bail in sodomy case, accuses police of personal vendetta
- Muslim insurgent group claims cease-fire in restive southern Thailand
- China says it will abide by its commitments to free reporting during the Olympic Games
- China says it will abide by its commitments to free reporting during the Olympic Games
- Obama promotes foreign policy agenda; McCain promises education improvement
- Muslim insurgent group claims cease-fire in restive southern Thailand
- Indonesia's unofficial death toll from bird flu climbs to 111
- Indonesia's unofficial death toll from bird flu climbs to 111
- China's shares fall after government says inflation easing but price pressure still strong
- China's shares fall after government says inflation easing but price pressure still strong
- Mongolians Hakuho, Ama tied for lead at Nagoya sumo tournament
- Mongolians Hakuho, Ama tied for lead at Nagoya sumo tournament
- Dwain Chambers, BOA at court hearing to decide sprinter's Olympic doping ban
- McCain adviser says new president will face heavy pressure to drop Taiwan weapons freeze
- McCain adviser says new president will face heavy pressure to drop Taiwan weapons freeze
- Official: SKorea rejects Japan's proposal for talks amid territory dispute
- New subway, rail lines set to open for Beijing Olympics
- New subway, rail lines set to open for Beijing Olympics
- Benfica signs Argentina midfielder Aimar from Zaragoza
- Harrington tees off, Choi, Watson grab early leads in wet start to the British Open
- Bush's security adviser holds talks in Turkey over Iran
- Mongolians Hakuho, Ama tied for lead at Nagoya sumo tournament
- Mongolians Hakuho, Ama tied for lead at Nagoya sumo tournament
- Darvish among 10 pitchers named to Japan's Olympic baseball team
- Darvish among 10 pitchers named to Japan's Olympic baseball team
- Nepal's three top political parties submit their candidates for weekend presidential poll
- Nepal's three top political parties submit their candidates for weekend presidential poll
- Dwain Chambers, BOA at court hearing to decide sprinter's Olympic doping ban
- Harrington tees off, Choi, Watson, Kai grab early leads in wet start to the British Open
- Cambodia, Thailand continue troop buildup at disputed border
- Nokia's 2Q profits down 61 percent due to one-time gains in year-ago quarter
- Muslim insurgent group claims cease-fire in restive southern Thailand
- Siemens wins order from Brazil's Petrobras for compressors at oil refineries
- GM says it will sell Chinese-made minivans in Peru, expanding auto exports from China
- GM says it will sell Chinese-made minivans in Peru, expanding auto exports from China
- Harrington tees off, Choi, Watson, Kai grab early leads in wet start to the British Open
- Cambodia, Thailand continue troop buildup at disputed border
- Ivan Ljubicic could withdraw from Croatia Open due to back problems
- Eurotunnel first half earnings up on higher traffic
- EU says trade pact needed to lift global economy
- Nokia's 2Q profits down 61 percent due to one-time gains in year-ago quarter
- All-rounder Andrew Flintoff returns to England test side after 18-month absence
- Former champion Sandy Lyle drops out at 11-over after 10
- Italian rider Riccardo Ricco tests positive for EPO, taken off team bus by police
- Indonesia's unofficial death toll from bird flu climbs to 111
- Indonesia's unofficial death toll from bird flu climbs to 111
- Oil down slightly after 2-day plunge on lower US demand
- US energy firm begins arbitration case against Ukraine for canceling exploration license
- EU court says Spain broke EU law by trying to rule on energy takeovers
- Malaysia's Proton defends 2006 sale of Italian motorcycle maker Agusta for 1 euro
- Malaysia's Proton defends 2006 sale of Italian motorcycle maker Agusta for 1 euro
- Judge to rule Friday on Chambers' bid to compete at Beijing Olympics
- US dollar, gold down in European morning trading
- Flush with frustration, Seattle sells 5 of its public toilets on eBay for $89,000 each
- Philippine government says deal to expand Muslim autonomous territory subject to plebiscite
- Petr Rada becomes new Czech Republic coach, replacing Karel Bruckner
- Former President Clinton's foundation works with suppliers to stabilize malaria drug prices
- Barcelona hopes to keep Messi from appearing in Olympics
- SKorea to ask international community to press NKorea to cooperate over tourist shooting
- Most Asia markets rebound as investors relieved by falling oil prices, Wall Street rally
- Most Asia markets rebound as investors relieved by falling oil prices, Wall Street rally
- Airbus announces new order to push further ahead of Boeing at Farnborough
- London's FTSE-100 index up 105.38 points at 5,256.0
- Pakistan stocks extend plunge on economic, political woes; investors protest at the exchange
- Hong Kong's stock market rises sharply after oil prices drop and Wall Street rallies
- Cambodia, Thailand continue troop buildup at disputed border
- Hong Kong's stock market rises sharply after oil prices drop and Wall Street rallies
- Hamilton holds slight edge in tight F1 race that heads into second half of season at German GP
- Ryanair cuts back winter flights, cites high costs of airport and fuel
- Hong Kong activist urges Bush to press China on human rights
- Hong Kong activist urges Bush to press China on human rights
- Defending British Open champion Padraig Harrington holding up well despite sore wrist.
- All-rounder Andrew Flintoff returns to England test side after 18-month absence
- Polio resurfaces in Pakistani region where militants prevented vaccination
- Polio resurfaces in Pakistani region where militants prevented vaccination
- Sharp's giant liquid crystal display arrives at Tokyo theater _ price tag reads US$100,000
- Sharp's giant liquid crystal display arrives at Tokyo theater _ price tag reads US$100,000
- India asks Bangladesh for help in fighting Islamic militants
- Hashan Tillakaratne denies being sacked as Sri Lanka cricket team manager
- Hashan Tillakaratne denies being sacked as Sri Lanka cricket team manager
- Former Romanian President Ion Iliescu will not run for office in 2008 elections
- Gore challenges US to produce all electricity with clean fuels within 10 years
- Saunier-Duval team withdraws from Tour de France after Riccardo Ricco tests positive for EPO
- Petr Rada becomes new Czech Republic coach, replacing Karel Bruckner
- Obama's June take: $52 million, just shy of monthly record
- Iraqi government to limit no-bid oil contracts to one year
- Number of newly laid-off people in US grows amid economic slowdown
- US single-family home construction falls 5.3 percent, apartment activity increases
- Coca-Cola Co. 2nd-quarter profit falls 23 percent as it takes charge related to its bottler
- JPMorgan 2Q profit falls 53 percent on loan losses, Bear Stearns buy, but beats estimates
- Indonesia's unofficial death toll from bird flu climbs to 111
- Saunier-Duval team withdraws from Tour de France after Riccardo Ricco tests positive for EPO
- Official inflation rate soars to 2.2 million percent in troubled Zimbabwe
- Baxter 2Q profit rises 26 percent on increased biotech sales, topping Wall Street estimates
- US stocks head for higher open on better-than-expected report on home, apartment construction
- Goosen grabs clubhouse lead on miserable day at British Open
- German driver Vettel to join Red Bull team in Formula One next season
- Obama's June take: $52 million, just shy of monthly record
- Nokia's 2Q profits down 61 percent due to one-time gains in year-ago quarter
- US single-family home construction falls 5.3 percent, but apartment activity increased
- JPMorgan profit falls 53 pct on loan losses, Bear Stearns buy, but shares up as it beats view
- Elevators, air conditioners boost UTC's 2Q profit despite slowdown in aircraft part orders
- Harley-Davidson 2nd-qtr earnings fall on lower shipments, weak economy; results beat estimates
- Baxter profit rises 26 pct in 2Q
- Tanaka hat trick leads Urawa in J-League football
- Tanaka hat trick leads Urawa in J-League football
- Bottler Coca-Cola Enterprises reports 2nd-quarter loss of $3.17 billion as US sales decline
- Bank of New York Mellon profit falls on transaction charges, investment securities write-downs
- Pope speaks of his long journey Down Under in speech to thousands of pilgrims in Sydney
- McDonald's franchisee will pay $1 million in illegal immigration case
- Judge to rule Friday on Chambers' bid to compete at Beijing Olympics
- EU says troubled trade talks are key test for world order
- Malaysian opposition leader freed on bail in sodomy case, accuses police of personal vendetta
- McDonald's franchisee will pay $1 million in ilegal immigration case
- Polio resurfaces in Pakistani region where militants prevented vaccination
- Polio resurfaces in Pakistani region where militants prevented vaccination
- Saunier-Duval team withdraws from Tour de France after Riccardo Ricco tests positive for EPO
- US stocks open higher on upbeat earnigns results
- Macedonia: Senior opposition official arrested, party walks out of parliament
- Evangelicals quietly worry about McCain, may not drive voter turnout like they did for Bush
- German chancellor in Algeria to boost economic, cooperation ties
- Dubai police detain 17 foreigners for alleged homosexual behavior in malls, public places
- IRS asks Swiss government to help in tax probe of UBS clients
- New Spain coach Del Bosque aims to build on Euro 2008 success, hints at recall for Raul
- US stocks open higher on upbeat earnings results
- Yao Ming returns to action for China in Olympics warmup, offering confidence booster for hosts
- Merck waives right to walk away from Vioxx settlement, will start funding $4.85 billion plan
- Obama's June take: $52 million, just shy of monthly record
- Continental swings to 2nd-quarter loss from year-ago profit on hefty fuel costs
- Allrounder Andrew Flintoff returns to England test side after 18-month absence
- Evangelicals quietly worry about McCain, may not drive voter turnout like they did for Bush
- Brazil's Vale raises US$11.5 billion with new stock offering
- Hungary raises 2008 inflation forecast from 5.9 to 6.5 pct, sees lower budget gap
- US lawmakers grilling European bankers and US clients on offshore tax abuses
- Fugitive banker Salvatore Cacciola arrives in Brazil
- Bush attends funeral for former White House press secretary Tony Snow; ADDS byline.
- Malaysia's opposition chief rules out DNA to disprove sodomy allegation, fears he'll be framed
- Report: Investing just $10 a person could improve public health
- Sevilla signs France defender Squillaci from Lyon
- Military: Sri Lankan jets bomb rebels as other fighting kills 24 rebels, 3 soldiers
- US stocks trade higher on upbeat earnings results
- Goosen, Weir grab clubhouse lead on miserable day at British Open
- Airbus announces new order to push further ahead of Boeing at Farnborough
- Euro higher against dollar as US economic data mixed
- Community asks why a homeless man was beaten in hippie haven
- Beijing Olympic organizers can rest a little easier as Yao Ming returns to action for China
- Beijing Olympic organizers can rest a little easier as Yao Ming returns to action for China
- Construction on London 2012 Aquatics Center starts early, with design yet to be finalized
- Bush pays tribute to former spokesman Snow at funeral
- Harley-Davidson 2nd-qtr earnings fall on lower shipments, weak economy
- Ryanair cuts back winter flights, cites high costs of airport and fuel
- Oil bounces back from 2-day plunge after Nigerian pipeline explosion
- Iraqi government to limit no-bid oil contracts to 1 year
- Cavendish wins 12th stage of Tour de France hours after third rider tests positive for EPO
- Tour de France Stage Winners
- Brazil oil refinery slowdown not impacting production: Petrobras
- Trying to blunt criticism, Democrats seek to spur US oil exploration on land already available
- Serbian doctors say ex-Milosevic secret police chief unfit to stand trial at UN court
- Goosen, Weir grab clubhouse lead on miserable day at Open
- Cavendish wins 12th Tour stage hours after third rider tests positive for EPO
- EU warns that most Web sites selling ring tones, graphics are tricking customers
- Cavendish wins 12th Tour stage hours after third rider tests positive for EPO
- Merck will start payouts on $4.85B Vioxx settlement, send first checks in August
- Brazil midfielder Gilberto Silva leaves Arsenal to join Panathinaikos
- ATP-Dutch Open Results
- Close aide to former Chilean dictator Pinochet indicted in human rights case
- Gore challenges US to produce all electricity with clean fuels within 10 years
- US single-family home construction fell 5.3 pct in June although apartment activity increased
- Brazil oil refinery slowdown not impacting production: Petrobras
- Russia's president tells officials to learn to use computers or look for another job
- Tracing the Che School in Chinese Painting 7/1~12/25
- Yilan International Rain Festival shows natural beauty of the county 7/12~8/24
- Rock Climbing
- 2008 Aboriginal Music Night
- CHEN Song-jei solo exhibition 7/10~8/24
- Adventure of the Space Elevator（3D)
- Ocean Heat 7/25
- Nantou Doodoo Trains
- Chipei Island
- Jet skis
- 2008 Yujing Mango Festival to open July 18
- KR to rock Taipei City with shows 7/15~8/10
- Taipei Fun Water Festival 6/28~8/31
- Opera at Chi Mei
- Li Tien-Lu Hand Puppet Historical Museum
- Old Shell Warehouses
- Taiwan Beer Festival slated for July, August 7/26~8/19
- May to October Guanyinsan green bamboo shoot festival
- 2008 Kaohsiung Computer Show to open July 17 ~July 22
- The Age of Elegance: A Centennial Exhibition of Kuo Hsueh-Hu 5/10~7/20
- Stereo Fridays @ Ageha July 18, 2008.
- Yenliao as the best place for making sand castles in Taiwan.
- Coral Reefs Making Excellent Scuba Diving and Snorkeling Vacations
- 2008 Very Fun Park
- Taipei Children's Art Festival
- German Cultural Center
- National Palace Museum
- What's On
- Now Showing
- Journey to the center by all means, but only if you can go in 3D
- Thrilling suspense and sound acting
- For the record
- R&B provides a soundtrack for crossing racial boundaries
- Dissecting 'Indiana Jones,' and understanding your audience
- The Ewings have come and gone, but 'Dallas' lives on
- A cake to sweeten summer, and a tip for basil
- Spanish roses, perfect partners for grilled grub
- Vocal, local and proud of it
- KMT unification agenda surfaces
- 2008 Hohaiyan Rock Festival Rocks
- Crude oil trades almost US$135
- U.S. dollar falls against Euro before housing, manufacturing reports
- Wall Street stocks increase; best day for banks in 16 years
- Far Eastern Department, Taiwan Semiconductor most active
- Asian stocks rise the most in a month
- In Brief
- Zurich Financial agrees to buying Brazilian insurers
- Boeing says its tanker would save billions in fuel
- FBI probing IndyMac for possible fraud, authorities say
- Argentine Senate rejects soy export tax hike
- Pakistani investors upset with markets
- U.S. inflation soars; home builder sentiment crumbles
- ASEAN integration hopes slowed by domestic turmoil
- PRC economy slows, but still growing
- Sidelines
- Best is yet to come, says Flintoff
- Harrington allays injury worries, tees off in first round at the Open
- Yellow jersey eases pain for leader Evans
- For South Africa's gospel musicians, success brings temptation
- Attract or repel? Lifelike dolls polarize feelings
- In Brief
- Pakistan army drives militants from two northwestern towns
- China urges give-and-take in nuclear talks with Iran
- U.S.-led forces confirm killing Afghan civilians
- Pope addresses thousands in Australia
- In Brief
- Former Taiwan minister sentenced to nearly 13 years on graft charges
- Prosecutors visit Liu to decide if he can begin prison term
- Legislature approves critical budget bills
- Fireworks storage explosion injures 13 in Chiayi County
- CPC Corp. signs accord on oil sands exploration
- Taiwan belittled by Chinese media, says DPP
- Palace Museum showcases masterpieces of the Che School
- Taitung County Council blocks nuclear waste facility
- China is not 'Viagra' for Taiwan, warns DPP
- Cabinet lifts ceiling on investment in PRC to 60 percent
- South Korea to spurn Japan over island row
- Kalmaegi drenches Taiwan, winds reach 119 km per hour
- U.S. says no need to sell arms
- A brief look at Thursday's 12th stage of the Tour de France
- Injured defending champion Harrington survives awful British Open weather
- Barack Obama says criticism of his wife is 'infuriating,' blames conservative media
- Mediate, McDowell, Allenby take advantage of break in weather to share lead at British Open
- Former champion Sandy Lyle drops out at 11-over after 10
- Cavendish wins 12th Tour stage hours after third rider tests positive for EPO
- McCain says his plan for gas tax holiday may need to be extended if economy continues to tank
- Obama's June take: $52 million, just shy of monthly record
- Tropical Storm Kalmaegi makes landfall in Yilan
- MOI comes up with draft amendments to foreign residency rules
- Taiwan-Philippine joint task force busts amphetamine factory
- NT$25.8 billion-worth of food wasted on bad refrigerator management
- Organ transplant donor helps 6 people regain health
- Owners can do more to retrieve stolen bicycles: police
- Two Kinmen residents protest China links policy
- 66 categories of regulations to be relaxed by year-end: Cabinet
- Taiwan expects U.S. arms sales to Taiwan to proceed as planned
- McCain intensifies attacks on Obama Iraq policy, Democrat racks up $52 million last month
- Tour de France in turmoil, again, after Italian star Ricco latest to test positive for EPO
- Soccer star Abby Wambach breaks leg in tuneup; will miss US defense of Olympic gold
- Government will not let new labor pension system falter: CLA
- Extremely torrential rain likely in central, southern Taiwan
- Taiwan women advance to Canada Cup fastpitch quarterfinals
- At least 1 dead, 4 injured in Tropical Storm Kalmaegi
- Weekend direct cross-strait charter flights continue
- St. Vincent prime minister to visit Taiwan July 20
- KMT will boycott Beijing Olympics if team's title changed
- Credit crunch, stock market slump sink GDP forecast
- CDC calls for alert to dengue fever epidemic
- US$300 per barrel oil possible in future: economist
- 4,000 disabled people expected to be hired under new law
- SEF chairman attends cross-strait forum in Hong Kong
- Legislative speaker to raise arms issue during U.S. visit
- All 7 nominees for NCC posts confirmed
- People still have faith in DPP: party chairwoman
- Rain to continue around most of Taiwan: weather bureau
- Tonight, let’s dine in the sky
- McCain discusses tough economy with auto workers, promises to help GM electric car succeed
- Tour de France Results
- Bush pays tribute to former spokesman Snow at funeral
- Ivan Ljubicic withdraws from Croatia Open because of back problems
- EU says troubled trade talks are key test for world order
- Sri Lanka denies firing team manager Hashan Tillakaratne
- Texas utility officials approve massive new wind power project to get energy to urban areas
- Oil loses gains after big 2-day drop despite Nigerian pipeline explosion, weaker dollar
- Cavendish wins 12th Tour stage hours after third rider tests positive for EPO
- Bush to visit Northern California to survey damage caused by wildfires
- Goosen, Weir grab clubhouse lead on miserable day at Open
- US dollar mixed, gold down in European trading
- US stocks trade higher on upbeat earnings results
- Moroccan government to send moderate Muslim preachers to Europe to fight extremism
- TNK-BP CEO Dudley says shareholder dispute has entered new phase
- Citigroup, Ireland announce euro35 million investment in e-banking R&D center in Dublin
- UN: 2.5 billion lack basic sanitation, millions need clean water
- Hamilton holds slight edge in tight F1 race that heads into second half of season at German GP
- Brazil midfielder Gilberto Silva leaves Arsenal to join Panathinaikos
- ICC to hold security briefing for teams playing in Champions Trophy in Pakistan
- Second-seeded Acasuso advances to quarterfinals at Dutch Open
- Texas approves US largest wind power project to get energy to urban areas
- Former US attorney general says he relied on Justice Dept. lawyers for terror interrogations
- Novartis posts 17 percent rise in 2nd-quarter net income
- US report: Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee have most obese residents
- Nokia CFO says mobile phone market expected to grow despite global economic woes
- WTA-Gastein Ladies Results
- Merck will start payouts on $4.85 billion Vioxx settlement, send first checks in August
- Judge to rule Friday on whether Chambers can compete at Beijing Olympics
- US regulators raid Wachovia Securities headquarters in auction rate probe
- Barack Obama says criticism of his wife is 'infuriating,' blames conservative media
- Police: Kidnappers release brother of Nigerian football star Joseph Yobo
- New York governor and NAACP condemn New Yorker magazine's satirical cover of Obama
- Patricia Mayr reaches quarterfinals of Gastein Ladies before rain
- Hopes for Colombia peace talks dim; Uribe freezes foreign mediators, insists rebels surrender
- Nicaraguan president Daniel Ortega says he's open to talks with FARC
- Cavendish wins 12th Tour stage hours after third rider tests positive for EPO
- Venezuela hands out energy efficient light bulbs in 11 US cities
- Obama's June take: $52 million, just shy of monthly record
- Smithsonian museum sings the song of soil, showing its story, science and saga
- Shell may invest up to US$300 million in Peru
- Police: Kidnappers release brother of Nigerian football star Joseph Yobo
- ATP-Austrian Open Results
- Mediate, McDowell surge into lead at British Open
- Police say video taken of actors Josh Brolin, Jeffrey Wright during club brawl in Louisiana
- Oil plunges for third straight day; natural gas also tumbles amid economic fears
- Stocks trade higher on upbeat earnings results
- Barack Obama says criticism of his wife is 'infuriating,' blames conservative media
- Police: Video taken of Brolin, Wright during brawl
- McCain receives Social Security benefits, but says system needs repair
- Foundation building Sept. 11 memorial names actor Billy Crystal to board of directors
- Macedonia: Senior opposition official arrested, party walks out of parliament
- Jurgen Melzer advances to quarterfinals at Austrian Open, rain suspends remaining matches
- Oil tumbles for third straight day; natural gas dives by biggest amount in nearly a year
- Bill Clinton aims to stabilize malaria drug prices
- Gore challenges US to produce all electricity with clean fuels within 10 years
- Former President Clinton says he's ready to go on the road for Obama
- Congress gets videotaped testimony from man who leaked secret info about overseas tax cheats
- Gore challenges US to produce all electricity with clean fuels within 10 years
- Drinkers of Coca-Cola will pay more this fall as biggest bottler raises prices
- New York governor and NAACP condemn New Yorker magazine's satirical cover of Obama
- Blanka Vlasic setting sights both on world record and Golden League jackpot
- US stocks surge as falling energy prices bolster mood
- Former President Bill Clinton says he's ready to go on the road for Obama
- Responding to probe, UBS ends offshore banking for US residents, but will disclose names
- McDonald's robber now promoting Big Mac in contest
- EU sends more antitrust charges to Intel
- New York governor and NAACP condemn New Yorker magazine's satirical cover of Obama
- Hopes for Colombia peace talks dim; Uribe freezes foreign mediators, insists rebels surrender
- Obama's June take: $52 million, just shy of monthly record
- Shell may invest up to US$300 million in Peru
- McCain receives Social Security pension benefits, but says system needs repair
- McDonald's franchisee will pay $1 million in illegal immigration case
- President George W. Bush set to survey California wildfires
- Gold up
- Yahoo calls Microsoft actions 'stupefying,' criticizes Icahn for lack of experience
- Obama's June take: $52 million, just shy of monthly record
- EU regulators send more antitrust charges claiming Intel squeezed AMD out of market
- Biologists say it may be necessary to move some species to save them from extinction
- Hamilton draws inspiration from Nadal's Wimbledon victory in his own F1 championship chase
- Mandela's village spruces up on eve of 90th birthday celebration for anti-apartheid icon
- Drinkers of Coca-Cola will pay more this fall as biggest bottler raises prices
- L'Oreal says 2Q sales up 5.5 percent, but short of expectations
- Hamilton holds slight edge in tight F1 race that heads into second half of season at German GP
- The toadfish sings 'Hummmmm' _ Study suggests human vocalization started underwater, in fish
- Reactions to Primetime Emmy nominations
- Venezuela's Chavez to begin 6-nation tour through Latin America, Europe
- Commodities drop for 3rd day as oil keeps falling
- US stocks end higher on falling energy prices
- Merck will start payouts on $4.85 billion Vioxx settlement, send first checks in August
- US stocks end higher on falling energy prices
- Methodists endorse Bush library at Texas school
- Fans see real deal: Ronaldinho signs AC Milan contract during presentation at Meazza Stadium
- IBM 2Q profit jumps 22 percent, blows past Wall Street estimates
- Merrill Lynch takes heavy 2nd-quarter write-downs, sells stake in Bloomberg
- EU regulators send more antitrust charges claiming Intel hurt rival AMD
- JPMorgan Chase 2Q profit decline is tamer than expected, but mortgage and card worries rise
- Barcelona's Eto'o considering offer from Uzbek club Kuruvchi during visit to Tashkent
- Barcelona's Eto'o considering offer from Uzbek club Kuruvchi during visit to Tashkent
- Microsoft 4th quarter profit soars 42 percent; Office, Windows sales strong
- Trying to blunt criticism, Democrats seek to spur oil exploration on available land
- Investment firms, banks step up borrowing from Fed's emergency program
- Anglican leader grieves boycott of British summit, resolves to rebuild split fellowship
- Congress gets videotaped testimony from man who leaked secret info about overseas tax cheats
- US stocks end higher on falling energy prices
- Microsoft 4th quarter profit soars 42 percent; Office, Windows sales strong
- IBM 2Q profit jumps 22 percent, blows past Wall Street estimates
- Dollar mixed against major currencies on sliding oil prices, economic data
- Investment firms, banks step up borrowing from Fed's emergency program over past week
- Microsoft 4th quarter profit soars 42 percent; Office, Windows sales strong
- Foundation building Sept. 11 memorial names actor Billy Crystal to board of directors
- Google second-quarter profit rises 35 percent to $1.25B, but falls below analyst views
- Capital One Financial 2nd-qtr earnings fall to $452.9 million on rising loan-loss provision
- Merrill Lynch takes heavy 2Q write-downs; Sells stake in Bloomberg for $4.4B
- IBM 2Q profit jumps 22 percent, blows past Wall Street estimates
- U2's Bono, Edge win 4-year legal battle to redevelop Dublin hotel into futuristic landmark
- After better-than-expected results from JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, market girds for Citigroup
- Bush hails Tony Snow's 'record of accomplishment'
- AMD 2nd-qtr loss widens with asset impairment charge
- Senegal beats France on penalties in opening round of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup
- Texas commission approves largest US wind power project to get energy to urban areas
- Oil and gas prices in extended fall: Traders seek clues of bottoming-out or a breather
- Microsoft 4th quarter profit soars 42 percent; Office, Windows sales strong
- President George W. Bush set to survey California wildfires
- Merrill Lynch takes heavy 2Q write-downs; Sells stake in Bloomberg for $4.4B
- Police: Video taken of Brolin, Wright during brawl
- Brazil oil rig workers to end strike as scheduled; Petrobras says production not affected
- Methodists endorse Bush library at SMU after spirited debate
- Studena Croatia Open Results
- Emmy nominations show younger isn't always better
- Report: Cluster of Southern states, topped by Mississippi, most obese
- SC gay group to pay for ads after state balks
- Ljubicic withdraws from Croatia Open; Gonzales, Karanusic and Canas advance
- Brazil oil rig workers to end strike as scheduled; Petrobras says production not affected
- Bush surveys record-breaking California wildfires
- Studena Croatia Open Results
- New York governor, NAACP condemn magazine cover
- Ljubicic withdraws from Croatia Open; Gonzales, Karanusic, Canas and Andreev advance
- Former AG Ashcroft: I relied on Justice lawyers to decide how harshly to question terrorists
- Afraid of laundry? You will be after reading this
- Schnyder mixes it up for second-round win over Kleybanova, set up match vs Serena Williams
- British farmer creates Statue of Liberty-shaped maze from maize plants
- Anglican leader grieves boycott of British summit, resolves to rebuild split fellowship
- Person familiar with deal says Yankees reach deal with slugger Richie Sexson
- Argentine Senate deals president major blow; tax veto could put more food on world's tables
- New York governor, NAACP condemn magazine cover
- Argentine Senate deals president major blow; tax veto could put more food on world's tables
- Committee chairman asks Pentagon to declassify documents in Pat Tillman friendly fire probe
- Mandela's village spruces up on eve of 90th birthday celebration for anti-apartheid icon
- Lawyer for Mattel says jury has ruled designer conceived rival's Bratz dolls while at Mattel
- Nicaragua's Ortega says he's open to talks with FARC; Colombia says no thanks
- Music and likeness of Jimi Hendrix coming to 'Guitar Hero' video game
- Gore wants US to produce all power through Earth-friendly energy sources within 10 years
- Friday, July 25
- Bush surveys record-breaking California wildfires
- IBM 2Q profit jumps 22 percent, blows past Wall Street estimates
- Cleveland Clinic surgeons removing donor kidneys through single bellybutton incision
- Microsoft 4Q profit jumps 42 percent
- South Dakota tells doctors to follow law requiring them to tell patients abortion ends a life
- 'The Dark Knight' opens with white hot sales, thanks to Heath and the caped one's history
- Google 2Q profit rises 35 percent but falls shy of analyst views to stoke economic worries
- Mexico media giant Televisa says 2Q profits fell 8.6 percent
- Soccer star Abby Wambach breaks leg in tuneup; will miss US defense of Olympic gold
- Chertoff: European terrorists trying to enter US is a top concern
- Argentine Senate deals president major blow; tax veto could put more food on world's tables
- Medical examiner: UCF football player who died after drills had condition worsened by stress
- Iraqi refugees duped by smugglers
- Russia's weaponry shows signs of age
- Jury rules designer conceived rival's Bratz dolls while at Mattel
- The timbre of turntable rediscovered
- Top producer Storch's empire falls
- Steel writes to 'give people hope'
- Oldman shows good side in `Dark Knight'
- The Who: Nostalgic but not slowing
- McCoury reaches out to farmers
- Mellencamp: From rocker to songwriter
- Guerra finds the beat of the heart
- TV show provides look into drug cartel
- `Clone Wars' revives `Star Wars' fun
- Perry back to playing golf after choosing US Bank Championship over British Open
- Belgian king rejects govt's resignation; Pushes for more talks to end language dispute
- A new `Mad Men' TV season
- Murphy muddles through `Meet Dave'
- `Mamma Mia!' an exuberantly goofy mess
- GAMES REVIEW: Rhythm nation
- Top Spin 3 swings and misses
- Celebrity Birthdays
- That Was the Week That Was
- Entertainment quotes from AP
- Merrill Lynch posts 2Q loss; sells Bloomberg stake
- Mexican media giant Televisa says 2Q profits fell 8.6 percent
- Dodgers closer Takashi Saito says elbow surgery is a possibility
- Official: SKorea rejects Japan's proposal for talks amid territory dispute
- Qantas to cut 1,500 jobs worldwide to try to offset crisis of rising fuel prices
- Trinidad beat Netherlands Antilles 2-0 in friendly
- Easy favors and more: Indian politicians prepare for a confidence vote
- Barack Obama says criticism of his wife is 'infuriating,' blames conservative news media
- Pope speaks of his long journey Down Under in speech to thousands of pilgrims in Sydney
- Christina Kim fires 9-under 63 to lead by one stroke
- Sheffield, Inge hit 2-run homes to lead Detroit over Baltimore
- Chinese oil giant Sinopec warns first-half profit to fall 50 percent due to price controls