- Asia Cup: Sri Lanka wins toss, elects to bat against UAE
- China says it will receive North Korea nuclear declaration
- Militants set fire to hotel at Pakistan ski resort as Taliban peace pact teeters
- Toyota, Nissan global production expands in May on strong overseas demand
- Australia beats New Zealand 75-60 in Olympic basketball warmup
- 20 Romanian church groups urge 11-year-old pregnant rape victim to not abort
- South Korea: North Korea submits long-awaited nuclear declaration to China
- US dollar mostly lower, gold up in European morning trading
- Kazakh leader creates national holiday on his birthday
- Talisman makes oil find off Norway
- Barcelona admits interest in signing Euro 2008 sensation Arshavin
- Hong Kong stocks fall as investors sell export-related stocks on worries over US demand
- Bank of England says British inflation will rise to above 4 percent by 2009
- China denies politicizing Beijing Olympics amid flap over official's Tibet, Dalai Lama remarks
- German parliament hails peaceful celebrations after Euro 2008 semifinal win over Turkey
- Nepal's prime minister resigns, paving way for Maoist-led coalition government
- Thailand's latest repatriation of Hmong to Laos raises humanitarian concerns
- China plays down rebuke from IOC for politicizing Olympics with Tibet remarks
- Oil prices rise to US$135 after sharp decline on increase in US oil stockpiles
- Zimbabwe opposition: No. 2, jailed on treason charges, granted bail
- Volkswagen group's worldwide May sales up 2 percent; five month sales set new record
- Sony aims for profitability in TV and video game businesses by next March
- London's FTSE-100 index down 63.4 points at 5,602.7.
- UN says poverty is fueling trade of hazardous waste exports to poor countries
- Gas prices, flat fuel economy bring decline in satisfaction with new cars, survey says
- Asian markets mixed after Fed keeps rates unchanged; Nikkei slides for 6th day
- China denies politicizing Beijing Olympics amid flap over official's Tibet, Dalai Lama remarks
- Rastafarian lawmaker bids farewell to NZ politics, says he's off to cleanse his soul
- Real Madrid happy to wait and see how "hot potato" saga of Ronaldo plays out at United
- Zimbabwe official: Mandela bowed to Western pressure when he criticized leadership
- Former Germany coach Klinsmann invited to attend Euro 2008 final
- Viktor Kuzkin, former Soviet ice hockey great and 3-time Olympic champion, dies at 67
- Davenport withdraws from Wimbledon due to right knee injury
- Japan summer brings hunger for eel, and the usual wave of fraud follows
- Rice says North Korea must do more to normalize relations with US
- UEFA confident of no further TV coverage cuts after storm batters Vienna
- Bush administration to lift sanctions, take North Korea off terrorist list
- Airbus unveils new A400M military transport plane
- Porsche to switch production partnership from Finland's Valmet to Austria's Magna Steyr
- OPEC president: Oil prices could hit $170 a barrel this summer
- Zimbabwe opposition: No. 2, jailed on treason charges, granted bail
- Report: Olympic water diversions short-term solution for Beijing's water crisis
- Japan: North Korean declaration is just a step
- Obama, McCain say Supreme Court was wrong in banning death penalty for child rapists
- Davenport withdraws from Wimbledon due to right knee injury
- Goodyear strategic plans include growth in China and modernization of US plants
- China orders halt to new phone, Internet accounts in August as carriers focus on Olympics
- Priest who mocked Clinton at Obama's church says he regrets his manner, but stands by message
- US economy logs 1 percent growth in first quarter, better but still subpar
- Securing Afghan borders, averting oil crisis top agenda of G-8 foreign ministers
- China drafts in thousands of cleaners to remove algae bloom at Olympic sailing venue
- US economy logs 1 percent growth in first quarter, better but still subpar
- Recber confirms retirement from Turkey team following Euro 2008 semifinal loss to Germany
- Survey says gas prices, flat fuel economy led to decline in satisfaction with new cars
- Davenport withdraws from Wimbledon due to right knee injury
- Rice says North Korea's nuclear declaration not enough for normalized relations with US
- US economy logs 1 percent growth in first quarter, better but still subpar
- Italy's Unicredit to cut 9 percent of work force in Italy, Germany, Austria
- Japan: Value of North Korean declaration depends on its contents
- England captain Collingwood banned for 4 limited-over internationals for slow over rates
- Wall Street heads for lower open following Goldman note, rising oil; GDP reading shows growth
- Japan's Matsumiya wins 10K race to secure Beijing spot
- Oil prices rise above US$135 after sharp decline on increase in US oil stockpiles
- Wimbledon Results
- Discover's profit rises 12 percent, sees record third-party payments volume in 2nd quarter
- Airbus unveils new A400M military transport plane
- Fortis to issue shares, suspend dividend in order to raise capital
- Germany gets the job done with efficiency, looking forward to Euro 2008 final
- OPEC president: Oil prices could hit $170 a barrel this summer
- Iraqi Football Association dissolves national soccer team
- ConAgra Foods profit rises 5 pct in 4Q on results from since-sold commodities trading unit
- Thaksin says he is not involved in alleged attempt to bribe Thai court official
- US stocks open lower after brokerage downgrade
- Bush administration lifts sanctions, moves to take North Korea off terrorist list
- Lawyer says Khodorkovsky may appeal for early release after presidential change in Russia
- England captain Collingwood condemned in run out scandal
- Oracle finishes fiscal year with flourish, then dampens hopes for current quarter
- US stocks tumble after downgrades, rising oil
- Mugabe says he is open to talks with opposition
- Oil prices rise to $135 after sharp decline on increase in US oil stockpiles
- Italian business lobby says Italian economy to grow just 0.1 percent in 2008
- Defending champion Venus Williams advances to 3rd round at Wimbledon
- Roberto Donadoni no longer Italy coach after federation meeting; Lippi expected to take over
- Wimbledon Results
- Roberto Donadoni no longer Italy coach after federation meeting; Lippi expected to take over
- Bomb hits US-led patrol near Afghan capital, militants killed in south
- Asia Cup: Malik century lifts Pakistan to 299-4 against India
- Voters choosing member of Parliament to succeed London Mayor Boris Johnson
- Asia Cup: Pakistan vs. India Scoreboard
- Severstal vows to make Esmark assets more efficient, promises capital investment
- Mugabe respects British queen but denounces Downing Street 'demons'
- Fortis shares tumble on moves to raise cash
- Asia Cup: Sri Lanka vs. UAE Scoreboard
- Existing US home sales edge up 2 percent in May, only second gain in past 10 months
- Martin Straka leaves NHL to play for his former Czech club
- Euro gains on dollar as US data show subpar economic growth
- Asia Cup: Malik century lifts Pakistan to 299-4 against India
- Existing US home sales edge up 2 percent in May, only second gain in past 10 months
- British government: US Embassy in London owes millions in unpaid road tolls
- Asia Cup: Udawatte and Jayawardene 50s lead Sri Lanka against UAE
- Asia Cup: Udawatte and Jayawardene 50s lead Sri Lanka against UAE
- Venus Williams struggles again against British opponent but reaches 3rd round at Wimbledon
- Parkinson takes over as acting director of UK Sport's anti-doping division
- Roberto Donadoni's contract as Italy's coach terminated; Lippi expected to take over again
- Oil prices rise sharply as OPEC president says prices could pass $150; Libya may cut output
- UN rights chief says Zimbabwe rights abuses must be prosecuted
- US economy logs 1 percent growth in first quarter, better but still subpar
- Mugabe claims he's open to talks with Zimbabwe's opposition; Friday vote still on
- Iraqi Football Association dissolves national soccer team after losses
- Mexico calls for reducing production of ethanol from grain, cites damage to ranchers
- Bulgaria raises state-controlled electricity and heating prices
- Turkey learns that not all fairy tales have happy endings at European Championship
- US stocks fall following downgrades, spike in oil
- Roberto Donadoni's contract as Italy's coach terminated; Lippi expected to take over again
- England captain Collingwood banned for 4 limited-over internationals for slow over rates
- Pakistani voters cast ballots in by-elections amid tight security
- Liverpool says signing of Italy defender Andrea Dossena from Udinese almost complete
- GM shares tumble to lowest share price in more than 30 years on production worries
- Roberto Donadoni's contract as Italy's coach terminated; Lippi expected to take over again
- UEFA confident of no further TV coverage cuts after storm batters Vienna
- Russia's Severstal vows to make Esmark assets more efficient
- Britain's Brown faces fight for his political future after a single year as leader
- Playground call helps Lahm score as Germany inspires euphoria and criticism in win over Turks
- Robert Mugabe says he is open to talks with Zimbabwe opposition
- US regulators accuse UBS of fraud in sales of risky auction-rate securities
- South African President Mbeki refuses to criticize Zimbabwe leader; still hopes for solution
- Nadal overcomes Gulbis, advances to third round
- North Korea to destroy most visible nuclear symbol, sign of commitment to stop making bombs
- Pakistani militants torch resort hotel as negotiators work to salvage peace pact
- Internet panel relaxes rules for addresses, permitting first sweeping additions in 25 years
- Wimbledon Results
- Internet panel relaxes rules for addresses, permitting first sweeping additions in 25 years
- Aragones finally manages to rally his the Spanish press before making the leap to Fenerbahce
- Mauresmo withdraws from doubles with hip strain, hopeful of continuing in singles
- Bush administration lifts North Korea sanctions, moves to take North Korea off terrorist list
- Guardiola doesn't want Ronaldinho and Messi to play in Beijing Olympics
- Securing Afghan borders, averting oil crisis top agenda of G-8 foreign ministers
- US regulators accuse UBS of fraud in sales of risky auction-rate securities
- Obama wants Congress to closely examine N. Korea's nuclear moves, McCain equally cautious
- Venus Williams struggles again against British opponent but reaches 3rd round at Wimbledon
- Justice Department calls fine against Air France-KLM one of the largest in history
- Republicans criticize Bush for removing NKorea from US terror blacklist
- US Justice Department calls fine against Air France-KLM one of the largest in history
- Double-amputee runner Oscar Pistorius given more time to qualify for Beijing Olympics
- China's mobile phone accounts rise to 592 million, says Xinhua
- Shares close 0.55% lower after weak performance in electronics
- Taiwan raises interest rate to seven-year high
- Nike's Asia growth bumps 4th quarter net income up 12%
- Dollar stable in Asia after Federal Reserve meeting
- Wall Street pares gains after Fed rate action
- Shareholders approve sale of Countrywide
- Malaysia promises to spend less on projects, more on food
- Strike creates aircraft shortage, Quantas cancel domestic flights
- News Corp. wins EU approval to buy German pay-TV operator
- U.S. Supreme Court overturns Exxon's US$25 billion ruling
- President Ma participates in Hankuang war game
- Cross-strait dialogue reduces risk of war, says Pentagon official
- Use revenue surplus to refund taxpayers' money, says Tsai
- CDC confirms 9th enterovirus fatality this year
- Manufacturers' outlook reserved, survey says
- Government urged to help SMEs cope with rising costs
- COA Minister Chen talks about his plans for Taiwanese agriculture
- Yuan candidates visit Legislature to garner support
- U.S. to lift sanctions against Pyongyang, says Bush
- Lawmaker gets 3 1/2 years for illegally holding firearms
- Government okays moves to liberalize cross-strait securities investment plans
- Wimbledon Results
- Maria Sharapova shocked by 154th-ranked player in second round at Wimbledon
- Obama tells business panel that politics often thwarts common economic goals
- AP-Yahoo News poll finds Obama winning over Clinton supporters but short of closing the sale
- Former finalist Roddick ousted by Tipsarevic in 2nd round at Wimbledon
- Kudryavtseva upsets Sharapova; then takes some shots
- Blake admits the London lawns are no good for him
- Wimbledon at a glance
- Wimbledon Seeds Fared
- Russia's dream run finally falters in Euro 2008 semifinals against Spain
- Villa injury opens door for Fabregas in Spain's starting lineup for Euro 2008 final
- Oh, Hurst shoot 67 to share lead at US Women's Open while Sorenstam struggles
- Former presidential aide gets nine years in prison for taking bribes
- President gets 48.2% approval rating: government poll
- Taiwan seeking help from Indonesia to locate tuna boat
- Government still in deficit: Finance Ministry
- Chinese tourists expected to land at 6 selected airports
- Premier to meet finance, economics officials for emergency talks
- Hsieh ousted by Safina in second round at Wimbledon
- Taipei City to participate in World Expo Shanghai 2010
- Prosecutors Office to establish intellectual property branch
- Southern leaders, tourism reps protest charter flight schedules
- 3 US coalition soldiers killed in Afghan attack
- AFL-CIO endorses Obama for president as labor unites behind the Democratic candidate
- Internet panel relaxes rules for addresses, permitting first sweeping additions in 25 years
- Well-heeled Russians jet into Vienna for Euro 2008 semifinal against Spain
- Kevin Pietersen to replace banned Paul Collingwood as England captain for one-dayers
- Paris menswear: Static status dressing is out, individual style reigns supreme
- Obama, McCain say Supreme Court was wrong in banning death penalty for child rapists
- Top US court says US Constitution gives Americans gun rights
- US regulators accuse UBS of fraud in sales of risky auction-rate securities
- Bank of Cyprus to pay euro371 million for 80 percent stake in Russia's Uniastrum Bank
- Zimbabwe opposition: No. 2, jailed on treason charges, granted bail
- Blast kills 3 US-coalition soldiers, 1 interpreter near Afghan capital
- AFL-CIO endorses Obama for president as labor unites behind the Democratic candidate
- Italy football federation names Lippi new national coach
- Stoner leads practice for Dutch GP, Capirossi injures arm
- Danish study questions validity of testing for performance-enhancer EPO
- Officials to unveil draft plan for new global warming measures in California
- Bush administration lifts sanctions, moves to take North Korea off terrorist list
- Severstal, Esmark assets
- Lippi returns as Italy's coach after Donadoni's contract terminated
- Bloomberg unveils mammoth `Waterfalls' art project in New York City's East River
- Zimbabwean opposition supporters seek refuge at South African Embassy
- Supreme Court says US Constitution gives Americans right to own guns
- British government: US Embassy in London owes millions in unpaid road tolls
- US stocks plummet as more bad economic news piles up
- Swedish junior suspended for vandalizing tennis courts in Bastad
- Anheuser-Busch will quit selling alcoholic energy drinks as part of legal settlement
- Martinique alerts hospital patients of hepatitis B exposure
- Britain's Brown faces fight for his political future after a single year as leader
- Sri Lanka beats UAE in Asia Cup
- Atletico edges closer to finalizing transfer signings Coupet and Sinama Pongolle
- Senators urge US to press Thailand not to deport Hmong refugees
- Asia Cup: Sri Lanka vs. UAE Scoreboard
- AFL-CIO endorses Obama for president as labor unites behind the Democratic candidate
- Asia Cup: Mendis' five-wicket haul helps Sri Lanka beat UAE by 142 runs
- India beats Pakistan in Asia Cup
- Oil prices rise sharply as OPEC president says prices could pass $150; Libya may cut output
- Asia Cup: Pakistan vs. India Scoreboard
- Method for AP-Yahoo News poll on Clinton voters
- US concessions unlikely to bring any immediate economic benefits to NKorea
- Nicole Richie to guest star as a mean girl on NBC spy dramedy `Chuck'
- Blast kills 3 US-coalition soldiers, 1 interpreter near Afghan capital
- GM shares tumble to lowest share price in more than 30 years; Ford dips to 52-week low
- Minor skirmish between Russia, Spain fans in downtown Vienna ahead of Euro 2008 semifinals
- Severstal vows to make Esmark assets more efficient; Bouchards say they will depart
- Spain unchanged for Euro 2008 semifinal, Russia makes one change to replace suspended Kolodin
- Corn, soybeans hit records on more US Midwest rain
- Sehwag century propels India to big win over Pakistan in Asia Cup
- Plants retreat uphill as climate change warms planet
- Discover's profit rises 12 percent, sees record third-party payments volume in 2nd quarter
- InBev takes first step toward hostile takeover of Anheuser-Busch
- American Airlines expects to cut management and support jobs by 8 percent
- Mugabe claims he's open to talks with Zimbabwe's opposition; Friday vote still on
- Yahoo reorganizes management as it tries to restore order amid turmoil post-Microsoft bid
- Supreme Court says US Constitution gives Americans right to own guns
- Crude oil prices shoot past $140 a barrel on OPEC official's forecast, Libya comments
- US stocks tumble as more bad economic news piles up
- Oil prices above $140 as OPEC president says prices could pass $150; Libya may cut output
- Sehwag century propels India to big win
- GM shares tumble to lowest share price in more than 33 years; Ford dips to 52-week low
- US stocks tumble as more bad economic news piles up
- Anheuser-Busch will quit selling alcoholic energy drinks as part of legal settlement
- Oil prices above $140 as OPEC president says prices could pass $150; Libya may cut output
- His forehead bruised, Stephen Colbert fights `face violence' in Hollywood
- Obama tells business panel that politics often thwarts common economic goals
- Bill Murray's divorce is finalized
- Iraqi soccer team dissolved after country's hope for World Cup qualifying dashed
- UEFA confident of no further TV coverage cuts after storm batters Vienna
- Surprising Spanish qualifier leads in first round of French Open
- Goodyear strategic plans include growth in China and modernization of US plants
- Mugabe claims he's open to talks with Zimbabwe's opposition; Friday vote still on
- Brazil's Fluminense puts on brave face after 4-2 in Libertadores Cup
- Ending his daily duties at Microsoft gives Gates a chance to resume his education
- Spain forward David Villa injured in first half against Russia in Euro 2008 semifinals
- Chrysler denies speculation it will file for bankruptcy protection
- Spain and Russia 0-0 at halftime of European Championship semifinal
- Mindy McCready charged with violating probation
- Yahoo shakes up management team amid declining employee turmoil, shareholder revolt
- `Dark Knight' credits pay tribute to Ledger, who plays Batman nemesis Joker
- Polls show Obama has won over more than half of Clinton supporters, is ahead in swing states
- Drug maker Roche lets companies reserve anti-flu drug
- Bill Gates turns attention to charity, but Microsoft seeks to stay on track with `quests'
- Nigeria: Zimbabwe must postpone elections, allow dialogue
- Oil prices above $140 as OPEC president says prices could pass $150; Libya may cut output
- Bank of America plans to eliminate 7,500 jobs after Countrywide deal closes
- Iraqi soccer team dissolved after country's hope for World Cup qualifying dashed
- Surprising Spanish qualifier leads in first round of French Open
- Dollar slips in currency dealings as US data show subpar economic growth
- Paris menswear: Static status dressing is out, individual style reigns supreme
- Gold up
- US stocks tumble as more bad economic news piles up
- Bill Murray's divorce is finalized
- Italy's Finmeccanica plans euro1.4 billion capital increase as part of US military contractor buy
- Supreme Court gun rights ruling reverberates in presidential campaign
- NHL's salary cap rises to $56.7 million, up $6.4 million from last season
- Dixie Hummingbirds lead singer Ira Tucker Sr. dies
- Christian conservatives could sit out election next November, hurt McCain
- Nigeria: Zimbabwe must postpone elections, allow dialogue
- Grammy triumph fades as Winehouse plight deepens
- Gov't committee rules that 11-year-old pregnant rape victim can have abortion
- US stocks tumble as more bad economic news piles up
- East Timor President Ramos-Horta considering UN human rights job
- Important dates in Microsoft's history
- Lonnie Nielsen gets his first taste of being a defending champion
- Wall Street firms scale back, while banks step up borrowing from Fed's emergency loan program
- Obama tells business panel that politics often thwarts common economic goals
- Puerto Rico launches eight-team league with international backing
- Obama, McCain cautious about N. Korea nuclear moves
- US stocks tumble to lowest level in nearly 2 years as more bad economic news piles up
- Jeff Goldblum joining 'Law & Order: Criminal Intent:' as Chris Noth departs
- GM shares tumble to lowest share price in more than 33 years; Ford dips to 52-week low
- Obama, McCain cautious about N. Korea nuclear moves
- Lawmakers ask Rice to get US access to Pakistani nuclear arms smuggler A.Q. Khan
- Bloomberg unveils `Waterfalls' art project in NYC
- Clinton lauds Obama's "grit and grace" as she returns to campaign trail for former rival
- Person with knowledge of deal says Bucks close to trading Yi to Nets for Jefferson
- Wesley Snipes asks to leave the US to work on films while attorneys appeal tax convictions
- Yahoo shakes up management team amid declining employee turmoil, shareholder unrest
- Anheuser-Busch board rejects InBev's $46B buyout offer, says it's 'financially inadequate'
- Russia's dream run finally falters in Euro 2008 semifinals against Spain
- U.S. Supreme Court asked to intervene in efforts by BP plant blast victims to stop plea deal
- AFL-CIO endorses Obama for president
- Dow tumbles 358.41 to lowest level in nearly 2 yearsas more bad economic news piles up
- Corn, soybeans hit records on more Midwest rain
- Mars lander finds salty environment in taste test
- Wall Street firms scale back, while banks step up borrowing from Fed's emergency loan program
- Mugabe claims he's open to talks with Zimbabwe's opposition; Friday vote still on
- Spain forward David Villa injured against Russia, likely to miss Euro 2008 final
- Germany gets the job done with efficiency, looking forward to Euro 2008 final
- Spurs agree to transfer with PSV Eindhoven for Brazil goalkeeper Gomes
- Bloomberg unveils `Waterfalls' art project in NYC
- Yahoo shakes up management team amid declining employee morale, shareholder unrest
- Chrysler denies speculation it will file for bankruptcy protection
- Bush administration lifts sanctions, moves to take North Korea off terrorist list
- Disappearance of honey bees could lead to higher food prices in US
- Arshavin takes Spanish lessons as Russian flop to 3-0 defeat in Euros
- Swindler who led lavish lifestyle sentenced to more than 24 years
- Palm swings to 4th-quarter loss from year-ago profit as revenue tumbles, missing expectations
- Legal challenge to Facebook origin nears end as judge orders rivals to accept settlement
- Senators urge US to press Thailand not to deport Hmong refugees
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedule
- Appeals court denies Justin Gatlin's request to run at Olympic athletics trials
- Wave of bad news sends Dow down nearly 360
- Xavi sees Germany as favorite over Spain in Euro 2008 final
- China to build aluminum smelter in Trinidad
- Obama, McCain cautious about N. Korea nuclear moves
- Spacecraft finds salty environment near Mars' north pole in first taste test of soil
- Yahoo shakes up management team amid declining employee morale, shareholder unrest
- `The Wire' makes semifinal cut for Emmy Award; nominees to be determined in weekend voting
- Anheuser-Busch Cos. rejects InBev's $46 billion as 'financially inadequate'
- Palm swings to 4th-quarter loss from year-ago profit as revenue tumbles, missing expectations
- Ramon Diaz was introduced as the new manager of America
- US Appeals court denies Gatlin's request to run at US Olympic athletics trials
- Brazil celebrates anniversary of 1958 World Cup victory over Sweden
- Russia vs. Spain Player Ratings
- Top US negotiator on North Korea called a hothead who talks to bad guys and lunatics
- `The Wire' among Emmy Award semifinalist nominees
- Clinton returns to campaign trail for Obama
- Colombia's Deportivo Cali to play without fans after violence
- Bush hosts ruler of oil-rich Persian Gulf emirate
- Retired Colombian hero Asprilla under house arrest on gun charges
- US Supreme Court asked to intervene in efforts by BP plant blast victims to stop plea deal
- Bush's fellow Republicans criticize president for removing NKorea from US terror blacklist
- Milwaukee sends Yi, Simmons to New Jersey for Jefferson
- Milwaukee sends Yi, Simmons to New Jersey for Jefferson
- Oregon doc asks for free time before extradition
- Kournikova returns for sixth season of World Team Tennis
- Roo Tube: Rooney signs up as reality TV talent judge to uncover football stars
- Champions Trophy Results
- US House votes money to help mass transit as Republicans block oil leasing proposal
- Disappearance of honey bees could lead to higher food prices in US
- Obama, Clinton campaign together as McCain faces challenge of weak economy
- All Blacks co-coach Steve Hansen to apply for Canterbury Crusaders job
- All Blacks co-coach Steve Hansen to apply for Canterbury Crusaders job
- Zimbabwe vote still on as Mugabe claims he's open to talks with opposition
- Senate delays vote on eavesdropping bill to immunize telecoms that helped tap Americans
- Bush settles for less than he once said he would accept with North Korea and its nuclear arms
- Recreating pre-Columbian sounds
- Memories of banished Germans rekindled
- Turkey has trouble facing up to its past
- My Morning Jacket's 'Evil Urges'
- Herzog documents Antarctica
- Japanese game shows coming to America
- Oregon doctor accused in 3 deaths asks a few weeks of freedom before extradition to Australia
- Japan May core consumer price index up 1.5 percent on year
- Samsung Group unveils management shakeup to boost transparency
- North Korea set to blow up cooling tower at its nuclear reactor plant
- Thai PM looks set to win vote in parliamentary no-confidence motion
- Lil Wayne joins Voodoo festival lineup
- Security, oil and food prices main topics of G-8 foreign ministers' meeting
- US concessions unlikely to bring any immediate economic benefits to North Korea
- Blast kills 3 US-coalition soldiers, 1 interpreter near Afghan capital
- Obama donates to Clinton and asks his top donors to do the same
- Pakistani voters cast ballots in by-elections amid tight security
- Supreme Court weighs in on riddle of the ages in affirming right to own guns for self-defense
- Donda West's plastic surgeon arrested in California on suspicion of drunken driving
- Oh, Hurst shoot 67 to share lead at US Women's Open while Sorenstam struggles
- Russian state backs films that push Kremlin agenda
- Michelle Obama says husband will fight for gay equality just as he pushed for economic change
- Israelis flattered by `The Zohan' movie
- Cheech's art collection on exhibit
- Pavin, Van Pelt, Hart shoot 64s to share one-stroke lead at Buick Open
- Jakob Dylan goes solo with Rubin
- Morris Day and the fellas reunite
- Hollywood braces for actor walkout
- `Wanted' an outlandish action pic
- 'Clank,' 'Hot Shots' keep PSP humming
- Bulls take Derrick Rose with No. 1 pick in NBA draft
- The top ten music in the United States
- Obama donates maximum to Clinton and asks his top donors to do the same
- New Zealand economy shrinks, fueling concern of recession
- `The Wire' makes semifinal cut for Emmy Award; nominees to be determined in weekend voting
- Japan core inflation at 10-year high in May on rising food, gas prices
- Andy Roddick `pretty much choked' in second round upset at Wimbledon
- Pacquiao has no interest in trying on Mayweather's ultimate champion title
- Changes in energy, transportation are seen as key to California's global warming law
- Traffic-accident suspect flees authorities, crashes into state police garage
- A dream of living under the stars - in an old airplane - takes shape in hills above Malibu
- Obama donates maximum to Clinton and asks his top donors to do the same
- Congress passes Iraq war spending plan, GI benefits, jobless aid
- Chrysler pins hopes on new pickup truck even as gas prices, economy drive buyers away
- North Korea to destroy most visible nuclear symbol, sign of commitment to stop making bombs
- Stevie Wonder talks about new tour, his inspirations and Barack Obama
- Bulls take Derrick Rose with No. 1 pick in NBA draft
- Internet org paves way for hundreds of new domains
- Matt Garza pitches 1-hitter to leads Rays over Marlins 6-1
- Obama donates maximum $4,600 to Clinton and asks his top donors to help by doing the same
- Knicks hope to begin new era, take Italian teenager Gallinari with No. 6 pick in NBA draft
- Bulls take Derrick Rose with No. 1 pick in NBA draft
- Gasoline prices soar in impoverished Haiti as government halts subsidy
- Gasoline prices soar in impoverished Haiti as government halts subsidy
- US regulators accuse UBS of fraud in sales of risky auction-rate securities
- Michelle Obama says husband will fight for gay equality just as he pushed for economic change
- North Korea nuclear issue focus of G-8 foreign ministers' meeting in Japan
- Cheney's chief of staff refuses to claim responsibility for harsh interrogations
- Bush administration lifts sanctions, moves to take North Korea off terrorist list
- Thailand's prime minister survives a parliamentary no-confidence vote
- Malaysia's ruling coalition threatens to expel dissident party
- US Congress passes Iraq war spending plan
- Delegates debate banning toxic waste exports as UN conference concludes
- Indonesia executes 2 Nigerian drug smugglers to mark UN anti-drug day
- Cooper's goal gives FC Dallas 1-1 draw with Dynamo
- Obama donates maximum $4,600 to Clinton and asks his top donors to help by doing the same
- Thailand's prime minister survives a parliamentary no-confidence vote by more than half
- Indonesia executes 2 Nigerian drug smugglers to mark UN anti-drug day
- Bulls take Derrick Rose with No. 1 pick in NBA draft
- Stanford's Lopez twins going separate ways in NBA as Nets take Brook, Suns pick Robin
- Spain scores three second-half goals to beat Russia 3-0 and reach Euro 2008 final
- Matt Garza pitches 1-hitter to leads Rays over Marlins 6-1
- Oil prices ease in Asia after overnight jump above US$140 a barrel
- Oil prices ease in Asia after overnight jump above US$140 a barrel
- North Korea nuclear issue focus of G-8 foreign ministers' summit
- All Black Jerome Kaino faces drink driving charge after motor accident
- Obama, Clinton campaign together as McCain faces challenge of weak economy
- Mountain cyclist omitted from Australian Olympic team over criminal charges
- Obama, Clinton campaign together as McCain faces challenge of weak economy
- Analysis: Long-awaited nuclear papers from North Korea answer few questions, raise others
- Paris Hilton makes good on her post-jail promise by donating to LA's Childrens Hospital
- Thailand's prime minister survives a parliamentary no-confidence vote by more than half
- Bulls take Derrick Rose with No. 1 pick in NBA draft
- Colombia's president proposes referendum on new elections
- Zimbabwe's runoff election, with Mugabe as only candidate, off to slow start
- Colombia's president proposes referendum on new elections
- Asian markets tumble after Wall Street sell-off, oil spikes to record above US$140
- Bulls take Derrick Rose with No. 1 pick in NBA draft
- India's key stock index drops 4.2 percent on oil price concerns
- Zimbabwean runoff gets off to slow start; Mugabe wants big turnout
- Pakistan's ruling parties sweep by-elections
- Pakistan's ruling parties sweep by-elections
- Colombia's president proposes referendum on new elections
- Jeff Goldblum joining 'Law & Order: Criminal Intent:' as Chris Noth departs
- Zimbabwean runoff gets off to slow start; Mugabe wants big turnout
- Distinguished Indian army chief Sam Manekshaw dies of lung disease
- Prolific artist's work looks deep into her life
- North Korea to destroy most visible nuclear symbol, sign of commitment to stop making bombs
- Obama, Clinton campaign together as McCain faces challenge of weak economy
- McCarville scores 31 points, Christon has 23 in Liberty's 102-96 victory over Fever in 3OT
- South Korea begins inspection of US beef before it hits markets, but protests continue
- All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter to join Perpignan
- Yachvili defends fellow players for first test against Australia
- Malaysian carmaker Proton launches zero-defect campaign to boost exports
- Japan's core inflation rises to 10-year high and household spending falls
- Disputes over security, energy, human rights sour summit between Russia, European Union
- Staff members at US dentist's office saddle up for commute to beat gas prices
- G-8 foreign ministers condemn Zimbabwe presidential elections
- G-8 foreign ministers condemn Zimbabwe presidential elections
- UK Conservatives hold seat in London Mayor Johnson's old district; Labour finishes 5th
- Spain still a win over Germany away from shedding tag of football's underachievers
- Indonesia executes 2 Nigerian drug smugglers to mark UN anti-drug day
- Disputes over security, energy, human rights sour summit between Russia, European Union
- 7 separatists killed by rival group in India's troubled northeast
- East Timor president says he won't take UN human rights job
- Euro falls slightly against US dollar but remains near record high
- BAE Systems' chief operating officer, Ian King, to become company CEO in September
- G-8 foreign ministers' slam Zimbabwe vote, cautious on North Korea
- Delegates debate banning toxic waste exports as UN conference concludes
- Japanese stock market drops to 2-month low, hit by plunge on Wall Street, spike in oil
- G-8 foreign ministers condemn Zimbabwe presidential election
- South Korea begins inspection of US beef before it hits markets, but protests continue
- Daihachi Oguchi, master in traditional Japanese drumming, dies after struck by car
- East Timor President Ramos-Horta says he won't take UN human rights job
- Mountain cyclist omitted from Australian Olympic team over criminal charges
- US mother uses son's Iraq death to change law, help soldiers get citizenship
- Report: North Korea destroys nuclear reactor tower, symbol of commitment to stop making bombs
- G-8 foreign ministers slam Zimbabwe vote, cautious on North Korea
- Oil prices climb to record above US$141 a barrel in Asia
- India and Pakistan foreign ministers hold talks on peace process
- China stock index falls 5.3 percent to 16-month low as oil soars to record
- AU commission chief makes no mention of Zimbabwe in opening address at African FM meeting
- Reports: Italy's Cabinet is proposing measure that would grant immunity to top officials
- Australia's chief economic bureaucrat takes time out to care for wombats
- Russia's Gazprom holds shareholders meeting, set to elect new chairman
- Asia Cup: Defending champion Sri Lanka and India the teams to beat at Asia Cup
- Report: China's foreign reserves rise to US$1.8 trillion in May but growth slows
- Controversy over 11th century temple inflames Thai politics
- Russia's Gazprom holds shareholders meeting, set to elect new chairman
- Mugabe seeking big turnout in Zimbabwe's one-candidate election; voters led to polls
- Soaring oil and commodities drive up Japan's core inflation, sap household spending
- Euro economic confidence drops in June
- Australia, Japan to face off in World Cup qualifiers; South and North Korea in same group
- Olympiakos buys Spanish midfielder Oscar Gonzalez from Zaragoza
- Public defender Maria Fekter named Austria's new interior minister
- Asian markets tumble on oil's spike above $141 a barrel, Wall Street's plunge
- Obama, Clinton campaign together as McCain faces challenge of weak economy
- Asian markets tumble on oil's spike above $141 a barrel, Wall Street's plunge
- Wait ... what? Smoking ban hits Amsterdam's marijuana coffee shops
- Asian markets tumble on oil's spike above $141 a barrel, Wall Street's plunge
- Soaring oil and commodities drive up Japan's core inflation, sap household spending
- Thailand's prime minister survives a parliamentary no-confidence vote by more than half
- Australia, Japan to face off in World Cup qualifiers; South and North Korea in same group
- Spain striker Fernando Torres says Spain won't settle for second place against Germany
- Romania allows pregnant 11-year-old girl to have abortion on exceptional grounds
- AU commission chief doesn't address Zimbabwe in opening remarks at African FM meeting
- Shanghai index falls to 16-month low on dismay over lack of govt support, soaring oil prices
- Indicator of economic confidence in euro-zone drops in June
- US dollar mostly lower, gold up in European morning trading
- G-8 foreign ministers slam Zimbabwe vote, cautious on North Korea
- Hailstorm damages 30,000 Volkswagens in Germany
- Australia, Japan to face off in World Cup qualifiers; South and North Korea in same group
- Turkish runner Sureyya Ayhan appeals lifetime ban for doping
- Hong Kong's stocks fall as record oil prices and sell-offs in China, US drag down market
- Reports: NKorea destroys nuclear reactor tower, symbol of commitment to stop making bombs
- EU, Russia to launch talks on cooperation agreement to address human rights, energy investment
- UEFA says Euro 2008 final pitch should be fine for final despite storms, heavy rain
- Report: NKorea destroys nuclear reactor tower, symbol of commitment to stop making bombs
- Italian foreign minister calls for EU ambassadors to be withdrawn from Zimbabwe
- Top scorer David Villa goes to hospital for tests to decide if he plays in Euro 2008 final
- NIreland police arrest 4 suspected IRA dissidents
- Reports: NKorea destroys nuclear reactor tower, symbol of commitment to stop making bombs
- EU, Russia to launch talks on cooperation agreement to address human rights, energy investment
- Reports: NKorea destroys nuclear reactor tower, symbol of commitment to stop making bombs
- Asian markets tumble on oil's spike above $141 a barrel, Wall Street's plunge
- Pakistan urges India to act quickly on proposed gas pipeline from Iran
- NKorea destroys nuclear reactor tower, symbol of commitment to stop making bombs
- China swimmer tests positive and gets life ban just six weeks before Olympics
- Voter intimidation in Zimbabwe's one-candidate runoff; Mugabe seeks big voter turnout
- Russia's Gazprom holds shareholders meeting, set to elect new chairman
- India's key stock index drops more than 4 percent on oil price concerns
- NKorea destroys nuclear reactor tower, symbol of commitment to stop making bombs
- Malaysia Airlines sharply raises fuel surcharge for international routes
- Britain's Brown faces fight for his political future after a single year as leader
- India and Pakistan foreign ministers hold talks on peace process
- NKorea welcomes US moves to lift sanctions
- NKorea destroys nuclear reactor tower, symbol of commitment to stop making bombs
- Russia's Medvedev criticizes U.S. missile defense
- Belfast man acquitted of murdering Catholic in case that highlighted IRA intimidation
- Australia, Japan to face off in World Cup qualifiers; South and North Korea in same group
- London's FTSE-100 index down 5.3 points at 5,512.9
- Wall Street heads for higher open; investors watch oil surge higher, await spending data
- EU to include airlines in emissions trading system
- EU: Zimbabwe election is a "sham," result is "meaningless"
- NKorea destroys nuclear reactor tower, symbol of commitment to stop making bombs
- Basque lawmakers approve plan for referendum seen as breakaway bid from Spain
- Italy's Cabinet is proposing measure that would grant immunity to top officials
- Voter intimidation in Zimbabwe's one-candidate runoff; Mugabe seeks big voter turnout
- Toyota to boost stake in Subaru maker to nearly 17 percent
- Athletes use Viagra for a competitive edge, experts say
- Basque lawmakers approve plan for referendum seen as breakaway bid from Spain
- Obama, Clinton campaign together as McCain faces challenge of weak economy
- Top scorer David Villa goes to hospital for tests to decide if he plays in Euro 2008 final
- Ledger delivers brilliantly as the Joker; `Dark Knight' stands as epic amid comic-book tales
- UK Conservatives retain seat in London mayor's old district, Labour finishes 5th
- South African parliament holds special sitting to mark Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday
- Wall Street heads for higher open; investors watch oil surge higher, await spending data
- AU commission chief says clean elections a major African challenge
- Wall Street heads for higher open; investors watch oil surge higher, await spending data
- Pakistan's Umar Gul to miss rest of Asia Cup
- Oil prices climb to record above US$142 a barrel
- Russia's Medvedev criticizes U.S. missile defense; signaling no change in Moscow's stance
- Australia, Japan to face off in World Cup qualifiers; South and North Korea in same group
- Obama, Clinton campaign together as McCain faces challenge of weak economy
- Under-8s banned from playing for football trophies in England to stop pushy parents
- NKorea destroys nuclear reactor tower, symbol of commitment to stop making bombs
- Stars gather to celebrate Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday with huge London concert
- Oil prices climb to record above US$142 a barrel
- Authorities: Inmate escapes jail, but leaves flower made from toilet paper as sign of remorse
- Pakistan urges progress on Kashmir in talks with India
- Indicator of economic confidence in euro-zone drops in June
- Basque lawmakers approve plan for referendum seen as breakaway bid from Spain
- Under-8s banned from playing for football trophies in England to stop pushy parents
- Russia's Gazprom holds shareholders meeting, elects new chairman
- Euro 2008 final referee needs more than physical preparedness for Germany and Spain match
- Economic stimulus payments send after-tax incomes soaring by largest amount in 33 years
- Widespread voter intimidation in Zimbabwe's one-candidate runoff; Mugabe seeks big turnout
- Wall Street heads for modestly lower open as oil rises; spending, incomes jump
- NKorea destroys nuclear reactor tower, symbol of commitment to stop making bombs
- Plans for Bulgaria's first gay pride march draw fierce opposition
- Bulgaria to withdraw its weightlifting teams from Olympics after 11 lifters fail doping test
- EU, Russia to launch talks on cooperation agreement to address human rights, energy investment
- High-profile case on IRA intimidation unsolved as Belfast man acquitted of pub murder
- US attorney who took on big tobacco faces sentencing
- Experts at world congress say special warm-ups could cut football injuries in half
- G-8 foreign ministers condemn Zimbabwe vote; Rice warns of sanctions
- Germany wants to show off the Euro 2008 trophy to fans despite high praise for Spain
- Chief of Swedish mail service fired
- La Scala denies reports that tenor who walked off during 2006's "Aida" is set to return
- Olympic champion Murofushi wins national hammer title
- Economic stimulus payments send after-tax incomes soaring by largest amount in 33 years
- Toyota paying about $300 million to boost stake in Subaru car maker to nearly 17 percent
- Royals, celebs kicking it together at Sunday's Euro 2008 final in Vienna
- Delegates fail to agree on banning toxic waste exports at UN conference
- Adebayor says he plans to stay at Arsenal despite rumored interest from Barcelona and AC Milan
- Spain confident of ending title drought despite Villa injury
- Vladimir Weiss appointed coach of Slovakia ahead of World Cup qualifiers
- Oil prices set new record above $142 a barrel as investors flock to commodities
- Russia's Gazprom holds shareholders meeting, elects new chairman
- Wall Street opens modestly higher as oil rises; personal spending, incomes jump
- Australia wins toss, bats first against West Indies in second one-day international
- NKorea destroys nuclear reactor tower, symbol of commitment to stop making bombs
- Virgin Mobile to buy struggling cell carrier Helio for $39M
- Mobile maker Sony Ericsson issues profit warning for 2Q pretax profit, sales
- Wall Street slips as oil rises; personal spending, incomes jump
- Obama, Clinton campaign together as McCain faces challenge of weak economy
- Thuram says he has a heart problem, blocking transfer to PSG for now
- German court blocks import of Chinese SUV as too similar to BMW's X5
- Germany reports sharp increase in inflation
- Oil prices set new record above $142 a barrel as investors flock to commodities
- Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso says no clear favorite in Euro 2008 final against Germany
- Hiddink wants Euro 2008 to spark Russian resurgence
- AU commission chief says clean elections a major African challenge
- Wall Street slips as oil rises; personal spending, incomes jump
- South African authorities beef up security at TB hospital after patients rampage
- Fed: Help to Wall Street was necessary to avert 'contagion' spreading through financial system
- UK Conservatives retain seat in London mayor's old district, Labour finishes 5th
- Floyd Landis to find out Tour de France appeal verdict on Monday
- Fourth-seeded Kuznetsova advances to 4th round at Wimbledon
- Thai anti-graft body files two new corruption charges against ex-PM Thaksin
- Pope Benedict XVI names St. Louis Archbishop Raymond Burke to head Vatican tribunal
- UK lender Bradford & Bingley's shares dive after financier withdraws bid for a stake
- Basque lawmakers approve plan for referendum seen as breakaway bid from Spain
- EU approves British American Tobacco bid for Skandinavisk Tobakskompagni
- Italy's Cabinet is proposing measure that would grant immunity to top officials
- Bulgaria to withdraw its weightlifting teams from Olympics after 11 fail doping test
- Fed: Emergency help for Wall Street was necessary to avert 'contagion' of financial system
- Floyd Landis to find out Tour de France appeal verdict on Monday
- AU commission chief says clean elections a major African challenge
- Virgin Mobile to buy struggling cell carrier Helio for $39M
- US attorney who took on big tobacco faces sentencing
- Bulgaria to withdraw its weightlifting teams from Olympics after 11 fail doping test
- US envoy urges Macedonia to form new government soon
- Federer beats Gicquel to advance to fourth round at Wimbledon
- Obama, Clinton campaign together as McCain faces challenge of weak economy
- Finnish ski body backs official in wake of doping allegations
- Widespread voter intimidation in Zimbabwe's one-candidate runoff; Mugabe seeks big turnout
- Wimbledon Results
- Online hangout Facebook urges users to specify their gender to end grammar errors
- Germany wants to show off the Euro 2008 trophy to fans despite high praise for Spain
- Thuram says he has a heart problem, blocking transfer to PSG for now
- Report: Sophia Loren says Naples trash moves her to tears, appeals for city cleanup
- Bulgaria to withdraw its weightlifting teams from Olympics after 11 fail doping test
- Oil prices set new record above $142 a barrel as investors flock to commodities
- Roger Federer beats Gicquel in straight sets to reach fourth round at Wimbledon
- NKorea destroys nuclear reactor tower as symbol of commitment to stop making bombs
- US stocks decline again after Thursday's big drop
- Obama, Clinton campaign together as McCain faces challenge of weak economy
- Fed: Emergency help for Wall Street was necessary to avert 'contagion' of financial system
- Redmond O'Neal, son of Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal, admits drug charges
- Chelsea's Scolari plucks World Cup-winning goalkeeping coach from former club Palmeiras
- Wim Wenders to head Venice jury at this year's film festival
- Police: Ohio man charged with stalking, threatening teen stars Aly and AJ
- Economic stimulus payments send after-tax incomes soaring by largest amount in 33 years
- Bank of America plans to eliminate around 7,500 jobs
- Euro eases against dollar amid rate hike speculation
- Wall Street hits two-year low as tech sector shares tumble
- GM drops to lowest in 53 years as U.S. auto sales weaken further
- Samsung unveils scheme to bring more transparency to management
- Taipei shares drop 283 points to hit a near five-month low
- UBS accused of fraud in sales of securities
- Americans cut back on spendings as gas price soars
- Oil price surges above US$140, OPEC says it could hit US$150
- American Airlines expects to cut jobs by 8 percent
- Intel pursues narrow Windows Vista rollout
- Anheuser-Busch rejects InBev bid, says it is 'financially inadequate'
- Haiti halts gasoline subsidies
- ADB to lend Vietnam US$196m for water and electricity project
- Japan's core inflation surges to decade high
- Yahoo announces corporate overhaul in face of rebellion
- California gets its first retail hydrogen station as part of push for cleaner cars
- Foreigners threaten Afghan snow leopards
- Hill backs Hamilton to overcome slump
- Oh, Hurst shoot first round 67s to lead at U.S. Women's Open
- Bucks select Taiwan-born player
- Clete Thomas lifts Tigers to victory over St. Louis
- Sharapova and Roddick slump out
- Worthy winners Spain reach Euro 2008 final
- Drive-in, honk once, say 'I do'!
- George Clooney calls for unity among actors in negotiations
- Hip hop set to meet hippies at Glastonbury
- British art auctions rake in US$600 million in three days
- Wild Japanese game shows may be next American craze
- Status dressing loses shine as global economy suffers, the new mood is sober
- Bilinguals adopt two personalities, study says
- Four giant waterfalls grace New York river
- Elite U.S. Army academy lures kids with mud and duty
- Cambodia denies Thaksin link in Thai temple spat
- North Korea topples reactor cooling tower
- Russia, European Union seek fresh start at summit
- India, Pakistan foreign ministers hold vital talks on peace process
- Taliban publicly slit throats of 'U.S. spies' in Pakistan
- Gaza goods crossings stay closed following the latest rocket attack
- Brown's anniversary as PM tarnished by Henley result
- G-8 slams Zimbabwe, wary over North Korea
- No plans to lift restrictions on China chips, says MOEA
- Embarrassing errors uncovered on Taipei City's tourist Web site
- Yen intends to stop receiving salary if he is imprisoned
- Kind residents fund church revamp
- Future of public health discussed by international experts in Taipei
- Leaders in Southern Taiwan protest charter flight schedules
- Spokesman confirms Ma's position on State Affairs Fund investigation
- Wall Street plunge, high oil prompts fall in Asian stocks
- Ten Yuan nominees once held foreign residency
- Special economic task force will combat financial woes
- Serena Williams holds off Mauresmo, advances to 4th round at Wimbledon
- Wimbledon Results
- Roger Federer beats Gicquel in straight sets to reach fourth round at Wimbledon
- Ancic upsets 5th-seeded Ferrer in third round at Wimbledon
- Chinese player Zheng Jie ousts top-seeded Ana Ivanovic in straight sets at Wimbledon
- Wimbledon at a glance
- Wimbledon Seeds Fared
- Zheng considering donating Wimbledon windfall to victims of China quake
- Cabinet urged to come up with bill on cross-strait accords
- Chengchi University says no to controversial professor
- Taiwanese Opera Collective Performances, Taipei 2008
- Nature-The mountains
- Nature-Eco-parks
- Nature-Worlk Of The Sea
- Benfica, Guimaraes ask CAS to remove Porto from next season's Champions League
- Roger Federer beats Gicquel in straight sets to reach fourth round at Wimbledon
- Anti-tobacco lawyer Scruggs sentenced to 5 years in prison for conspiring to bribe judge
- Northwest to end Connecticut's only nonstop daily flight to Europe, citing high fuel costs
- US West Coast dockworkers keep talking as contract nears end
- Ringleader of ghoulish body parts scheme gets 18 to 54 years in prison
- Athletes use Viagra for a competitive edge, but experts doubt if it works
- Anti-tobacco lawyer Scruggs sentenced to 5 years in prison for conspiring to bribe judge
- US stocks mostly lower again after big drop as oil hits new high
- Congo army brigade riots in east over redeployment; 1 dead
- German fans' welcome home may be for losers of Euro 2008 final
- Ringleader of ghoulish body parts scheme gets 18 to 54 years in prison
- EU, Russia to launch talks on cooperation agreement to address human rights, energy investment
- Anti-tobacco lawyer Scruggs sentenced to 5 years in prison for conspiring to bribe judge
- Raped 11-year-old girl will have abortion in UK, parents say
- Mexico welcomes recently approved U.S. aid for drug battle
- Boys from Brazil making their mark at Euro 2008 _ but in helping to stop goals?
- Zimbabwean opposition supporters moved from South African Embassy to a safe location
- More than 59,000 register for Vioxx settlement; more than 51,000 submit enrollment forms
- Manchester City to buy Brazilian striker Jo for new manager Hughes's first signing
- Spanish federatin says Villa has 'minor muscle strain'
- Thai prime minister and colleagues easily fend off parliamentary no-confidence challenge
- Thai prime minister and colleagues easily fend off parliamentary no-confidence challenge
- UEFA investigates Nazi banners, chants by Croatia fans
- Brazilian-born Marcos Senna shines for Spain at Euro 2008
- Top-ranked Ivanovic ousted in third-round upset at Wimbledon
- Spain confident of ending title drought despite Villa injury
- Emmanuel Adebayor gives mixed signals over Arsenal future
- Boys from Brazil making their mark at Euro 2008 _ but in helping to stop goals?
- Obama, Clinton campaign together as McCain faces challenge of weak economy
- Chinese player ousts top-seeded Ana Ivanovic in straight sets in third round at Wimbledon
- Obama, Clinton campaign together as McCain faces challenge of weak economy
- Oil prices set new record above $142 a barrel as investors flock to commodities
- West Indies-Australia Scoreboard
- Obama, Clinton campaign together as McCain faces challenge of weak economy
- Predictable Germany-Spain final for highly unpredictable European Championship
- Chinese player Zheng Jie ousts top-seeded Ana Ivanovic in straight sets at Wimbledon
- Turkmenistan holds its first opera after a seven-year ban
- Ex-rivals Obama, Clinton appear together, Clinton urges her backers to switch to Obama
- Friendship between Real Madrid teammates to be set aside for Euro 2008 final
- Widespread voter intimidation in Zimbabwe's one-candidate runoff Mugabe seeks big turnout
- Venue, date of next America's Cup uncertain after organizers, city of Valencia end contract
- Oil prices climb near $143 a barrel as investors flock to commodities
- Ex-rivals Obama, Clinton appear together, Clinton urges her backers to switch to Obama
- Double-digit drop expected in US auto sales in June, but Toyota could top GM for the 1st time
- Finance Minister Mirko Cvetkovic proposed as Serbia's next prime minister
- Basque lawmakers approve plan for referendum seen as breakaway bid from Spain
- Sweden striker Johan Elmander joins Bolton from Toulouse
- Ruben Studdard preparing for weekend wedding in his home state of Alabama
- Chinese player Zheng Jie ousts top-seeded Ana Ivanovic in straight sets at Wimbledon
- Popular Colombian president seeks election redo after high court challenge
- Hussey, Clarke lift Australia to 213-5 against West Indies in second one-day international
- Corn and soybeans set new highs before easing
- Lindsay Lohan's father says he has been contacted by a woman who claims a daughter by him
- Ringleader of ghoulish body parts scheme gets 18 to 54 years in prison
- Pietersen says whole England team feels guilty over punishment for Collingwood
- Lenka Reinerova, last Prague author writing in German, dies at 92
- Ex-rivals Obama, Clinton appear together, Clinton urges her backers to support Obama
- Stars gather to celebrate Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday with huge London concert
- McCain blasts Obama for criticism over women's rights
- Chinese player Zheng Jie ousts top-seeded Ana Ivanovic in straight sets at Wimbledon
- Police: Ohio man charged with stalking, threatening teen stars Aly and AJ
- Lynn shoots 6-under 65 to share 2-stroke lead with Larrazabal after two rounds at French Open
- Oil prices set new record near $143 a barrel as investors flock to commodities
- Ex-rivals Obama, Clinton appear together, Clinton urges her backers to support Obama
- European Commission calls Zimbabwe's elections a "sham"
- US Senate gives nod to Fed, SEC nominations at a time of economic, financial turbulence
- McCain talks trade, technological innovation with auto workers in struggling Ohio area
- French man accused of trying to broker sale of stolen Monet painting faces US charge
- Video Music Awards would consider second chance for Spears
- Widespread voter intimidation in Zimbabwe's one-candidate runoff; Mugabe seeks big turnout
- Ex-rivals Obama, Clinton appear together, Clinton urges her backers to support Obama
- More than 59,000 register for Vioxx settlement; more than 51,000 file enrollment forms
- Spain's Villa ruled out Euro 2008 final
- 'Hanoi Hilton' jailer says he'd vote for McCain
- Finance Minister Mirko Cvetkovic proposed as Serbia's next prime minister
- Spain confident of ending title drought despite Villa injury
- US House panel subpoenas Justice Department for Bush, aides transcripts in CIA leak case
- Champions Trophy Results
- Poll shows Russians prefer Obama over McCain for president
- Gold up
- Wall Street extends losses in volatile week
- Citigroup reshuffles its distressed debt group amid tight credit market conditions
- Court overturns injunction on South Dakota abortion law
- Robles races for second time since setting hurdles record, wins in 12.96
- Wall Street extends losses in volatile week
- Microsoft CEO Ballmer says goodbye to Gates, at least until next board meeting
- Ohio man accused of stalking teen singers
- US retirement funds plowing cash into oil, riding its remarkable rise _ but there are risks
- Oil prices set new record near $143 a barrel as investors flock to commodities
- Prosecutors say peer-to-peer hacker in plea deal
- Congress sends Bush bill to end visa restrictions on Mandela, other ANC members
- Stars gather to celebrate Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday with huge London concert
- Record crude prices biggest difference from last market downturn in 2002
- Wall Street extends losses in volatile week
- Report: Ljungberg to quit Swedish national team, continue for West Ham
- Corn and soybeans, like oil, briefly push further into the record books before pulling back
- Hawaii requires new homes to have solar water heaters, trying to cut fossil fuel imports
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedule
- Anheuser-Busch, countering InBev, says it will drive growth through cost-cutting plan, prices
- Verne Troyer sues over sex tape
- Dollar slips against major currencies as oil spikes, despite rise in disposable incomes
- Stars gather to celebrate Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday with huge London concert
- Northwest pilot leaders approve deal with Delta; rank-and-file vote is next
- Stars gather to celebrate Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday with huge London concert
- WALL-E 'voice': Toddlers inspire robot sounds, but sometimes a shopping cart's a shopping cart
- Report: Ljungberg to quit Swedish national team, continue for West Ham
- Teri Hatcher and daughter visit school in Nairobi
- Virginia judge says church secession law is constitutional
- Roberts shoots 65 for one-stroke lead after first round of Commerce Bank
- Economic stimulus payments send after-tax incomes soaring by largest amount in 33 years
- Presbyterians assembly votes to drop gay clergy ban, but fight on the issue continues
- Clarke's all-round display sets up huge Aussie win
- After 10 years, 75 caps, Ljungberg quits Swedish national team
- Analysis: Obama and Clinton appeal together for unity; begin meeting each other's needs
- Park leads in clubhouse at US Women's Open, joined by Alfredsson atop leaderboard
- News Corp. and investor offer to buy out rest of TV technology subsidiary NDS Group
- US House panel subpoenas Justice Department for Bush, aides transcripts in CIA leak case
- Bank of the South announces $10 billion fund for regional development in South America
- Presbyterians assembly votes to drop gay clergy ban, but fight on the issue continues
- Thai prime minister and colleagues easily fend off parliamentary no-confidence challenge
- Ex-rivals Obama, Clinton appear together, Clinton urges her backers to support Obama
- Stars gather to celebrate Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday with huge London concert
- UN council expresses 'deep regret' over Zimbabwe going ahead with election
- Gimelstob apologizes to Anna Kournikova, other WTA women for remarks on radio
- Lawsuits over California prison crowding head to trial
- Van Pelt shoots 66 to take lead at Buick, seeing first win in seven years
- Statler Brothers: Hall honor is tops in terms of career awards
- Judge in Oregon says doctor accused in Australian deaths can't be released temporarily
- Chinese woman leaves career to care for stray dogs _ some left homeless in earthquake
- Rookie Carpentier wins first NASCAR Sprint Cup pole after rain delay
- New Zealand field hockey officials complain Beijing's air quality is awful
- Group questions Texas congressman's role in rescue of relative kidnapped in Mexico
- McCain's Hanoi jailer backs him for president but claims he lied about Vietnam War torture
- Federer and Hewitt to meet in fourth round in clash of champions at Wimbledon
- Judge in Oregon says doctor accused in Australian deaths can't be released temporarily
- Steven Tyler tells AP: Rehab was for pain, sleep medication after foot and leg surgeries
- Prosecutors accuse disgraced NBA ref of downplaying role in betting scandal
- Andretti Green teammates Kanaan and Marco Andretti to start on front row
- Delgado drives in club record nine runs, Mets clobber Yankees 15-6
- Andretti Green teammates Kanaan and Marco Andretti to start on front row
- Report: Uma Thurman engaged to financier Arpad Busson; no wedding date set
- Chavez plans to keep Venezuelan gasoline among world's cheapest
- Jones leads Sun to 109-101 win over Dream in OT
- Man raises funds for cerebral palsy with 830-mile (1,335-kilometer) trek on stilts
- Delgado drives in club record nine runs, Mets clobber Yankees 15-6
- Sampling finds unaccounted-for whale meat sold in Japanese markets
- Park safe from the storms and in the lead
- Welcome home parade marks Australia's withdrawal of troops from Iraq
- Presbyterians assembly votes to drop gay clergy ban, but fight on the issue continues
- Park safe from the storms and in the lead
- Jones leads Sun to 109-101 win over Dream in OT
- Beijing airport deploys guards with machine guns as city tightens security for Olympics
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Bank of the South announces $10 billion fund for regional development in South America
- Ponson silences Delgado, pitches Yanks to DH split
- Widespread intimidation seen in Zimbabwe vote
- Pacific Nations Cup: Samoa beats Tonga 20-15
- Mexico welcomes recently approved U.S. aid for drug battle
- Germany and Spain sending out mixed messages as European Championship final approaches
- Presbyterians assembly votes to drop gay clergy ban, but fight on the issue continues
- Rice says US beef safe, urges South Koreans to listen to their government
- Widespread voter intimidation seen in Zimbabwe's runoff, Mugabe ensured of win
- Pacific Nations Cup: NZ Maori beat Japan 65-22
- Rice says US beef safe, urges South Koreans to listen to their government
- Widespread voter intimidation seen in Zimbabwe's runoff, Mugabe ensured of win
- Lunch with Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett will cost more than $2 million; proceeds go to charity
- Israeli banker pleads guilty in LA to participating in tax fraud and money laundering scheme
- Rice says US beef safe, urges South Koreans to listen to their government
- Beijing airport deploys guards with machine guns as city tightens security for Olympics
- Hooker runs 10.76 in women's 100
- Ex-rivals Obama, Clinton appear together, Clinton urges her backers to support Obama
- Tropical storm Fengshen kills 9 in China, destroys 1,200 homes
- Lindsay Lohan's father says he's been contacted by a woman who claims a daughter by him
- Rice says US beef safe, urges South Koreans to listen to their government
- White Sox snap run of six straight losses to Cubs with 10-3 win
- No soy sauce! Japanese athletes forced to adapt to Olympic menus
- Former major league pitcher Danny Rios fails drug test in Japan, suspended one year
- Old and new rivals square off in Asian race for 2010 World Cup
- Iraq to allot $8 billion to its 4th state-run oil company
- Rice says US beef safe, urges South Koreans to listen to their government
- Storm damages building, cuts short training at US Olympic swimming trials
- Ex-rivals Obama, Clinton appear together, Clinton urges her backers to support Obama
- Australia beats New Zealand 94-57 for two-game men's basketball sweep
- Iraq to allot US$8 million to its fourth state-run oil company
- Pakistan launches offensive against Taliban stronghold in tribal region
- Newspaper: Iran warns of missile strike against Israel if attacked
- Asia Cup: Bangladesh wins toss and elects to bat against India
- US barbecue restaurant owner serves as unofficial liaison to North Korea
- Rice says US beef safe, urges South Koreans to listen to their government
- England's Pietersen wins toss, asks New Zealand to bat in 5th ODI
- Indian Kashmir paralyzed by protests over feared Hindu settlements
- Scottish Labour Party leader resigns after being found guilty of breaking funding rules
- Foreign observer says Zimbabweans voted in fear; many spoiled ballots or voted for Tsvangirai
- Reports: Germany's Siemens to slash work force, cut 17,200 jobs globally
- African ministers say dialogue will help Zimbabwe, not new sanctions
- Indian Kashmir paralyzed by protests over feared Hindu settlements
- Foreign observer says Zimbabweans voted in fear; many spoiled ballots and votes for Tsvangirai
- Scottish Labour Party leader resigns after being found guilty of breaking funding rules
- Pakistan launches offensive against Taliban stronghold in tribal region
- Ex-rivals Obama, Clinton appear together, Clinton urges her backers to support Obama
- Former major league pitcher Danny Rios fails drug test in Japan, suspended and cut
- Sponsorship deals for 2 U.S.-based Tour teams are signs cycling's getting back on course
- Australia beats France 34-13 in first rugby test
- After 7 wins with Armstrong, American Hincapie riding Tour de France with new team
- Eighteen months in, Berkeley, California, tree-sitters still hanging on; hope to save grove
- Australia gets into gear in second half to beat France 34-13 in first test
- Thai gov't opponents get court injunction against cooperation with Cambodia on temple status
- Obama's success proves affirmative action no longer needed, some say
- Security expert says Pakistan needs "fine tuning" of security measures for Champions Trophy
- Newspaper: Iran commander warns of missile strike against Israel if attacked
- Beef tops nuclear bombs as Rice visits South Korea
- Australia gets into gear in second half to beat France 34-13 in first test
- Reopening USDA settlement with black farmers could draw flood of lawsuits, cost billions
- African ministers say dialogue will help Zimbabwe, not new sanctions
- Platini: decision on whether Poland, Ukraine can still host Euro 2012 to be made in September
- Platini says all is fair in Real Madrid's courtship of Cristiano Ronaldo
- Democrat Obama visits wounded war veterans at Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Marquinos leads Kashima over Nagoya in J-League soccer
- Foreign observer says Zimbabweans voted in fear; many spoiled ballots and votes for Tsvangirai
- Wimbledon Results
- UEFA to decide in September whether to expand European Championship to 24 teams
- Defending champion Venus Williams into fourth round at Wimbledon
- Austria to deploy 2,500 soldiers, 1,200 extra police to provide security for Euro 2008 final
- Australia gets into gear in second half to beat France 34-13 in first test
- Asia Cup: India vs. Bangladesh Scoreboard
- England-New Zealand Scoreboard
- Pakistan launches offensive against Taliban stronghold in tribal region
- Ex-rivals Obama, Clinton appear together, Clinton urges her backers to support Obama
- African ministers say dialogue will help Zimbabwe, not new sanctions
- Venus Williams reaches Wimbledon fourth round with 6-1, 7-5 over Spanish qualifier
- Tropical storm Fengshen kills 14 in China, destroys 1,200 homes
- Foreign observer says Zimbabweans voted in fear; many spoiled ballots and votes for Tsvangirai
- New Zealand scores 266-5 against England in 5th one-day international, Styris 87 not out
- Bush says faith-based groups have made `remarkable difference' in helping the needy
- Casillas is key player for Spain in Euro 2008 final against Germany
- Zimbabwe's opposition calls for special AU envoy and troops to end crisis
- Dutch Moto GP Results
- Second-seeded Jankovic advances to 4th round at Wimbledon
- Indian Kashmir paralyzed by protests over feared Hindu settlements
- Kapali's century lifts Bangladesh to 283-6 against India in Asia Cup
- Obama quietly visits wounded war veterans at Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Wimbledon Results
- Aragones to tweak lineup for Spain's Euro 2008 final against Germany
- Obama campaign picks Richardson to promote energy policy in Democratic radio address
- Venus Williams reaches Wimbledon fourth round with 6-1, 7-5 over Spanish qualifier
- ICC fines Australia captain Ricky Ponting for disputing umpire's decision
- Stoner wins Dutch GP, Pedrosa takes overall lead
- India great Tendulkar trades turf pitch for lawn tennis
- India great Tendulkar trades turf pitch for lawn tennis
- Dwain Chambers runs inside 'A' qualifying time for Beijing Olympics in 100 meters
- Zimbabwe's opposition calls for special AU envoy and troops to end crisis
- Australia beats listless West Indies by 63 runs
- Classy Spain looks to up the tempo against Germany
- Park aims to learn U.S. Open lesson
- Asafa Powell streaks home in Jamaican Olympic trials
- England score 10 tries to beat France 56-8
- Matsuzaka powers Red Sox to 6-1 victory over Astros
- Zheng stuns Ivanovic, Federer eases through
- Death risk rises as belly grows, researchers say
- Report shows that low birth weight, prematurity may raise autism risk
- More young pitchers seen injuring arms, study says
- Magnetic stimulation may offer migraine pain relief
- Daily aloe baths help to soothe boy's 'special skin'
- When the mercury rises and the rates fall, hotel pools are the place to be in Las Vegas
- Tibetans optimistic that dent in tourism won't last
- Corn, soybeans hit new highs
- Citigroup revamps investment team amid tight credit market conditions
- Anheuser-Busch to drive growth by cost-cutting and raising prices
- Double-digit drop expected in June U.S. car purchases
- Sony Ericsson warns on profit as demand for handsets slows
- Bill Gates bids a teary farewell to Microsoft
- U.S., European confidence wilts as inflation bites
- In search of Nepal's kumaris, worshipped as living goddesses
- Junked jumbo jet on runway to be turned into new home
- Tim Winton transports readers to the remote coastline of Australia
- Author reveals heartbreak and buds of Africa's hope
- Fed should run policy, outsource communications
- Guatemalan minister dies in crash
- Iran to control Gulf oil route if attacked, newspaper says
- Pakistan launches offensive against Taliban stronghold
- Police say 15 people hurt during Kashmir clashes
- At least 1 killed in powerful blast in northern Lebanon, 20 injured
- Four groups agree to halt tuna fishing
- Wang calls for cross-strait accord
- CAL's maiden cross-strait flight ready to take off next weekend
- Widen scope of cross-strait exchanges, says KMT
- Central bank releases first report covering 2007 financial stability
- Ling Jiou Mountain Buddhist Society to celebrate 25th year
- 'Taiwan-Japan Forum' to be held next month
- Tourist businesses prepare to receive Chinese tourists
- Kaohsiung County opens first 'English village' for students
- Taipei is ready for Chinese, says Mayor Hau Lung-bin
- Party, government are not two separate entities, Wu
- Chiu meets managers of overseas mutual funds
- Premier Liu promises a better life, gradually
- Obama, Clinton appear together in Unity to heal bitter divisions
- Taiwan bank wins suit against Wang's wife in U.S.
- Zimbabwe opposition slams ballot as a 'farce'
- Wimbledon Results
- Wimbledon Seeds Fared
- Venus Williams, Jelena Jankovic reach Wimbledon fourth round
- India great Tendulkar trades turf pitch for lawn tennis
- Wimbledon at a glance
- Nadal races past Kiefer to avoid match being carried over to Monday
- Wimbledon Results
- Brazilians to buy Jamaica's sugar company, invest in ethanol
- Stoner wins Dutch GP, Pedrosa takes overall lead
- McCain, Iraqi president appear together in solidarity, tout progress in warn-torn nation
- Germany captain Michael Ballack may miss European Championship final because of calf injury
- Venus Williams, Jankovic reaches Wimbledon fourth round
- Dwain Chambers runs inside 'A' qualifying time for Beijing Olympics in 100 meters
- For Rice, bovine battle overshadows promising nuclear developments involving North Korea
- Champions Trophy Results
- Reopening USDA settlement with black farmers could draw flood of lawsuits, cost billions
- Kurdish regional leader says oil deals will stand despite Iraqi govt opposition
- Italy's interior minister criticized for proposal to fingerprint Roma, including children
- Kurdish regional leader says oil deals will stand despite Iraqi govt opposition
- Spain beats Germany 3-0 to set up Champions Trophy final against Australia
- Costa Rica coach Hernan Medford after disappointing World Cup qualifying results
- Referee of final calls on players to act as role models
- Jankovic limps through the 3rd round, in doubt for 4th round at Wimbledon
- Ex-rivals Obama, Clinton appear together, Clinton urges her backers to support Obama
- Foreign observer says Zimbabweans voted in fear; many spoiled ballots and votes for Tsvangirai
- Bulgarian extremists attack gay parade in capital city
- India beats Bangladesh by seven wickets
- Obama quietly visits wounded war veterans at Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Zimbabwe opposition calls on AU to take a larger role in country's crisis
- Dwain Chambers runs inside 'A' qualifying time for Beijing Olympics in 100 meters
- New Zealand beats England by 51 runs
- Aid group: South Africa deports Zimbabweans who had fled instability, violence
- India vs. Bangladesh Scoreboard
- Euro 2008: Ballack injury, performance hold key to Germany's chances in final against Spain
- Venus Williams, Jelena Jankovic reach Wimbledon fourth round
- Asia Cup: Raina's century helps India crush Bangladesh
- World Cup Qualifying: Gabon 2, Lesotho 0
- Germany can win Euro 2008 final with or without Ballack
- New Zealand beats England by 51 runs in fifth one-day international to win series
- Spanish qualifier Pablo Larrazabal keeps lead after third round at French Open
- Germany could be without captain Michael Ballack for Euro 2008 final against Spain
- Spain and Germany go into Euro 2008 final trying to overcome loss of an important player
- Romanian Olympic gold medalist boxer dies
- Aid group: South Africa deports Zimbabweans who had fled instability, violence
- Aragones to tweak lineup for Spain's Euro 2008 final against Germany
- Asia Cup: Raina's century helps India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets
- Casillas is key player for Spain in Euro 2008 final against Germany
- Dissenting military officers say they've been pushed aside in Venezuela under Chavez
- Zimbabwe leader's reality: Only God can unseat me and I am always right
- New Zealand beats England by 51 runs in fifth one-day international to win series 3-1
- Foreign observer says Zimbabweans voted in fear; many spoiled ballots and votes for Tsvangirai
- Zimbabwe cricket chief criticizes potential ban, says it's inconsistent with other sports
- Criticism surrounding Spain coach and players helps strengthen team, Puyol says
- Aragones to tweak lineup for Spain's Euro 2008 final against Germany
- McCain, Obama court Hispanics voters, expected to be pivotal voting bloc
- Romanian Olympic gold medalist boxer dies
- Spanish qualifier Pablo Larrazabal keeps lead after third round at French Open
- Brazil state oil company to pump Nigerian field in July
- Aragones say Spain federation didn't do enough to make him stay
- No. 2 Nadal beats Kiefer in fading light, moves into 4th round at Wimbledon
- India great Tendulkar trades turf pitch for lawn tennis
- Aragones to tweak lineup for Spain's Euro 2008 final against Germany
- Senior figure in Britain's main opposition party defends decision to retain Zimbabwe
- Best-selling classical recording artist Leonard Pennario dies in California at 83
- India captain Dhoni unhappy with Asia Cup schedule, says tired players are dropping catches
- Roberts' hot back 9 keeps him in lead
- Curacao residents oppose measure giving Dutch final say over island's budget
- Roberts' hot back 9 keeps him in lead
- Senior figure in Britain's main opposition party defends decision to retain Zimbabwe
- Chopra birdies 18th to take 2-shot lead at Buick
- Whether you're Betsy, Beth, Liz or Bess, you're welcome in ambitious Elizabeth, Illinois
- Anglican conservatives form new fellowship to counter liberal views on sexuality
- Lewis takes the lead in her first pro event
- Daniel "Rambo" Chopra has 2-shot lead at Buick
- Close call: Gay barely averts major flop in 100
- Lewis takes the lead in her first pro start
- Foreign observer says Zimbabweans voted in fear; many spoiled ballots and votes for Tsvangirai
- China's fireworks makers struggle
- Lewis takes the lead in her first pro start
- McCain, Obama court Hispanics voters, expected to be pivotal voting bloc
- `American Idol' winner Studdard weds in ceremony with string music, but no singing
- Conservatives pledge to reshape Anglican Communion to counter liberal churches
- 3 killed in Indian Kashmir as protests over feared Hindu settlements turn violent
- Quentin helps White Sox beat Cubs
- Ex-spymaster to testify against Fujimori
- Gay breaks Greene's US record in 100 at trials
- What's next for Gitmo?
- Navy wants to keep Gitmo
- Lewis takes the lead in her first pro start
- Money ruling a remarkable woman's legacy
- Scientists: Nothing to fear from atom-smasher
- Chinese investment fund manager pays $2.1M for chance to dine with billionaire Warren Buffett
- 'American Idol' winner Ruben Studdard weds in Ala.
- Swimsuit battle calls uneasy truce in Omaha
- Mendel called model for balancing science, religion
- For Rice, bovine battle overshadows promising nuclear developments involving North Korea
- Chinese investment fund manager pays $2.1M for chance to dine with billionaire Warren Buffett
- Gay breaks Greene's US record in 100 at trials
- Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar once again accused of sodomy amid political tension
- Gay breaks Greene's US record in 100 at trials
- Chinese investment fund manager pays $2.1M for chance to dine with billionaire Warren Buffett
- ANALYSIS: More `near-nuclear' states may loom
- For Rice, bovine battle overshadows promising nuclear developments involving North Korea
- Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar once again accused of sodomy amid political tension
- Chinese investment fund manager pays $2.1M for chance to dine with billionaire Warren Buffett
- US secretary of state arrives in China quake zone; talks on NKorean nuclear program expected
- Hundreds injured as 15,000 SKoreans protest US beef after Rice visits Seoul
- Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar once again accused of sodomy amid political tension
- McCain, Obama court Hispanics voters, expected to be pivotal voting bloc
- Gay rebounds from heat blunder to break US record in 100 meters at US Olympic trials
- Under US system, presidential votes really matter only in swing states
- Hundreds injured as 15,000 SKoreans protest US beef after Rice visits Seoul
- Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar once again accused of sodomy amid political tension
- Bolt edges Powell in fastest-man 100-meter showdown at Jamaican trials
- US secretary of state arrives in China quake zone; talks on NKorean nuclear program expected
- Tony Kanaan makes up for bad luck by cruising to victory at Richmond Indy race
- IndyCar-SunTrust Indy Challenge Results
- Australia players wary after lackluster performance against France
- Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar once again accused of sodomy amid political tension
- Australia A beats Fiji 50-14 to remain top of Pacific Nations Cup
- Australia A beats Fiji 50-14 to remain top of Pacific Nations Cup
- Failed conversion attempt costly for Wests Tigers as New Zealand Warriors win
- Rights group says Mugabe supporters beat Zimbabweans who couldn't prove they voted
- Hundreds injured as 15,000 SKoreans protest US beef after Rice visits Seoul
- Mongolians hope for better future as they vote in parliamentary elections
- Manny Pacquiao stops David Diaz in 9th round to claim unprecedented fourth title
- Malaysian opposition leader Anwar again accused of sodomy amid political tensions
- Rights group says Mugabe supporters beat Zimbabweans who couldn't prove they voted
- Pakistani paramilitary troops return to abandoned Khyber posts after anti-militant offensive
- Australia players wary after lackluster performance against France
- Hundreds injured as 15,000 South Koreans protest US beef after Rice visits Seoul
- Austria's coalition leaders meet for crisis talks amid growing political tension
- Dodgers fail to get a hit but still beat Angels 1-0
- McCain, Obama court Hispanics voters, expected to be pivotal voting bloc
- Gay activists to march in India's biggest ever gay pride parades
- Silver Stars down Lynx 73-65 in WMBA
- Macedonia holds second election rerun because of voting irregularities
- Govt calls for jumps review after jockey injured, two horses destroyed in Australia
- Govt calls for jumps review after jockey injured, two horses destroyed in Australia
- Nepal's former communist rebels prepare to form new coalition government
- Nepal's former communist rebels prepare to form new coalition government
- Zimbabwe officials say Mugabe will be inaugurated Sunday afternoon
- Pakistan wins toss, elects to bowl against Sri Lanka at Asia Cup
- Pakistan wins toss, elects to bowl against Sri Lanka at Asia Cup
- Malaysian opposition leader Anwar again accused of sodomy amid political tensions
- Vandals spray paint government-owned vehicles in US with disparaging messages about Obama
- Revolution beats Toronto 2-1 to stay four points clear atop MLS standings
- Mugabe inauguration scheduled in Zimbabwe before election result announced
- Macedonia holds second election rerun because of voting irregularities
- Austria's coalition leaders meet for crisis talks amid growing political tension
- Across Germany, unwavering support and hope for victory in the Euro 2008 final
- Protests over disputed shrine paralyze Indian Kashmir for seventh day
- Protests over disputed shrine paralyze Indian Kashmir for seventh day
- Amy Winehouse packs a punch at Glastonbury music festival in scuffle with fan
- Pakistani paramilitary troops return to abandoned Khyber posts after anti-militant offensive
- Malaysian opposition leader Anwar accused of sodomy again, flees to Turkish Embassy
- Report: Spain's government under Zapatero no longer prepared to negotiate with ETA
- Bare leads Gamba Osaka in J-League football
- Bare leads Gamba Osaka in J-League football
- Austria's coalition leaders meet for crisis talks amid growing political tension
- McCain, Obama court Hispanics voters, expected to be pivotal voting bloc
- Report: Defiant Russian Orthodox bishop refuses to repent, holds service despite ban
- Austria and Swiss government leaders praise off-field initiatives in success of Euro 2008
- Across Germany, unwavering support and hope for victory in the Euro 2008 final
- South Korean police ban rallies against US beef import deal
- South Korean police ban rallies against US beef import deal
- Chinese state media announce new talks with Dalai Lama representatives
- Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- South Korean police ban rallies against US beef import deal
- South Korean police ban rallies against US beef import deal
- Zimbabwe electoral officials: Mugabe won in main cities in discredited elections
- With saris and rainbow flags, activists march in India's biggest gay pride parade
- US secretary of state tours China quake zone, urges stronger action on Zimbabwe
- US secretary of state tours China quake zone, urges stronger action on Zimbabwe
- Asia Cup: Sangakkara hits 112 to lead Sri Lanka to 302-7 against Pakistan
- Officials: Mugabe wins discredited election in Zimbabwe
- L.A. lake's famous lotuses have all but vanished; festivalgoers left with little to celebrate
- Zimbabwe officials: Near-complete results give Mugabe victory in presidential runoff
- Democrats appear to be counting on it once again being 'the economy, stupid'
- Zimbabwe officials: Near-complete results give Mugabe victory in presidential runoff
- Spanish qualifier Larrazabal beats Montgomerie by 4 strokes to win French Open
- Malaysian opposition leader Anwar denies sodomy charge, claims plot to kill him
- Spain expected to grind to a halt as its squad meets Germany in the Euro 2008 final
- Zimbabwe officials: Near-complete results give Mugabe victory in presidential runoff
- Protests over disputed shrine paralyze Indian Kashmir for seventh day
- Frozen Fire wins Irish Derby, 2nd straight victory for jockey
- Spanish qualifier Larrazabal beats Montgomerie by 4 strokes to win French Open
- Mugabe sworn in for 6th term after electoral officials say he won overwhelmingly
- China raises spending on research and basic science
- Siemens to slash work force, cut 17,200 jobs globally
- Lunch with Warren Buffett costs US$2.1 million
- Japan's business confidence to show plunge, analysts say
- Brazil state oil company set to pump Nigerian field
- G-8 to spend US$10b a year to reduce C02
- Eurozone interest rates set to rise as inflation erupts, analysts say
- New Zealand beats England by 51 runs to win series 3-1
- Raina's hundred sparks win for India over Bangladesh
- Gay breaks U.S. record in 100 at trials
- Venus moves closer in bid for 5th title at Wimbledon
- Dodgers held hitless but manage to scramble to victory over Angels
- Pacquiao dethrones Diaz to win lightweight belt
- Dominant Stoner takes 2nd win in a week
- Rookie Lewis seizes lead at U.S. Open
- Australia defeat France 34-13 in their first test
- Spain swept by Euro 2008 fever as final draws near
- Rafael Nadal races past Nicolas Kiefer
- Remembering writer Bo Yang
- Money ruling celebrates a remarkable woman's legacy
- National Taiwan Museum celebrates 100-year history
- Schools, firms join MOE project to increase jobs
- Buildings torched in China riot
- 32 militants killed by U.S., Afghan troops
- 15,000 protest U.S. beef at rally, hundreds injured
- Obama and McCain call for immigration reform
- Defiant Serbs inaugurate outlawed new assembly
- Ma must come out and lead
- Gaza crossing due to reopen after attacks
- Parties offer payouts as polls open across Mongolia
- Group calls for Iran's removal from terror list
- Rice arrives in Sichuan earthquake zone
- Taiwan's exports to China top 30% of total exports
- DOH says spread of enterovirus is declining
- First certified Fairtrade shop opens in Taiwan
- Survey shows 50% of local workers willing to find jobs across the Strait
- In Brief
- Foreign Ministry to cooperate if first lady makes foreign visits
- Three Chinese tourists missing from tour group
- No resignation notice received from You Ching, MOFA says
- Liu inspects airports in preparation for cross-strait flights
- Malaysia's Anwar seeks refuge after new sodomy accusations
- Mugabe set for inauguration after Zimbabwe's 1-man poll
- Yuan-NT dollar exchange expected to begin today
- After 44-year wait Spain finally wins a trophy
- Fernando Torres ends dream season on high after scoring to give Spain first title in 44 years
- Germany goalkeeper Lehmann plays final international match in Euro 2008 loss to Spain
- President huddles with chief economic officials
- New measures will prevent Chinese visitors from absconding
- Number of serious enterovirus cases drops: health official
- Germany coach Joachim Loew gets the most out his team at Euro 2008 but looks to do even better
- Goals, attack for a month yield a major title for perennial underachiever
- Despite injury, Villa walks away from Euro 2008 with 2 titles
- Spain beats Germany 1-0 to win European Championship title
- Reliable defender Lahm beaten by nifty footwork of Torres in Euro 2008 final
- Aragones coaches final game for Spain in 1-0 win over Germany for Euro 2008 title
- Premier inspects airport quarantine, inspection measures in Kaohsiung
- First certified Fairtrade shop opens in Taiwan
- Taiwan junior tennis ace dominates in 1st round at Wimbledon
- President urges Cabinet members to reach out to grassroots people
- Still a chance for all-American final at Wimbledon
- Inbee Park the youngest winner of US Women's Open
- The Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts
- Three Chinese tourists go missing in Taiwan
- Majority of China-based office workers want to work in Taiwan:poll
- The 6th City on the Move Art Festival 2008:Dark Urbanism+Eye of the City
- No sign of a turnaround for American tennis as Wimbledon enters second week
- Public offices urged to turn off lights for one hour at noon
- Most workers dissatisfied with their pay: survey
- Yuan-NT dollar exchange begins
- Tycoon expresses confidence in Taiwan's stock market
- Reform committee launched to develop more equitable tax system
- Globe-trotting Taiwanese cyclist visits New York
- Government planning to subsidize households close to poverty line
- MOI promises to modify financial requirement for foreign spouses
- DPP accuses government of poor preparation for Chinese tourists
- Ex-DPP official denies eyeing local chief position
- Vietnamese nabbed while trying to sneak into Taiwan
- New point-based system launched for migration to U.K.
- Premier suspected of not acting to avoid interest conflict
- China represents both an opportunity and a threat: President Ma
- 25 absconded Chinese visitors remain at large: MAC
- Lawmaker wants to make kindergarten tuition fees tax-deductible
- Jackpot winner donates NT$210 million to church, charity
- Mugabe sworn in for 6th term after electoral officials say he won overwhelmingly
- FIFA has fallback plan to move World Cup from South Africa if there's a 'natural catastrophe'
- McCain meets with evangelist Billy Graham and son, Franklin, at mountaintop retreat
- Mongolians hope for better future as they vote in parliamentary elections
- Mongolians vote in parliamentary elections; sharing mineral wealth a major campaign issue
- Frozen Fire wins Irish Derby, record third straight victory for trainer O'Brien
- Israel freeing Lebanese killer for bodies of 2 soldiers captured by Hezbollah
- McCain meets with evangelist Billy Graham and son, Franklin, at mountaintop retreat in NC
- Israel freeing Lebanese killer for bodies of 2 soldiers captured by Hezbollah
- Zimbabwe's president promises talks with opposition after claiming election victory
- Democrats appear to be counting on it once again being 'the economy, stupid'
- Spanish qualifier Larrazabal beats Montgomerie by 4 strokes to win French Open
- Magazine says Myanmar salt price has tripled since Cyclone Nargis
- Zimbabwe's President Mugabe promises "serious talks" with opposition
- McCain meets with evangelist Billy Graham and son, Franklin, at mountaintop retreat
- Chinese native is winner of Bachauer Young Artists piano competition
- Israel freeing Lebanese killer for bodies of 2 soldiers captured by Hezbollah
- Germany captain Ballack to start in Euro 2008 final against Spain despite calf injury
- Pixar's `WALL-E' takes weekend with $62.5M, Jolie's `Wanted' follows strongly with $51.1M
- Germany captain Ballack to start European Championship final against Spain
- Champions Trophy Results
- Sri Lanka beats Pakistan
- West Indies-Australia Scoreboard
- Israel freeing Lebanese killer for bodies of 2 soldiers captured by Hezbollah
- McCain is being forced to defend his crusade against federal spending he considers wasteful
- Kerry facing first Democratic primary challenge since taking office 23 years ago
- Huge drop in pickup truck sales caused US automakers to move with record speed
- Gayle hits half-century but West Indies struggles for 223 against Australia
- Deep job cuts, outsourcing and more asset sales coming as the newspaper industry retrenches
- Honduras selects roster for Olympics
- Nevada brothels that rely on truckers feel pinch of higher fuel prices, report fewer customers
- McCain meets with evangelist Billy Graham and son, Franklin, at mountaintop retreat
- US faces Chinese resistance on UN penalties against Zimbabwe over widely discredited election
- Sangakkara and Mendis star in Sri Lankan win against Pakistan
- Sangakkara and Mendis star in Sri Lankan win against Pakistan
- Resurgent United spoil Beckham's D.C. visit, 4-1
- Sangakkara and Mendis star in Sri Lanka's win against Pakistan
- Sangakkara and Mendis star in Sri Lanka's win against Pakistan
- Development of giant Saudi oil field is key for soaring oil prices, but hurdles remain
- Neukirchner and Xaus win a race each at World Superbike meet in Italy
- A timeline of recent events in Zimbabwe's political crisis
- Mugabe sworn in for 6th term as Zimbabwe's president amid calls for power-sharing
- Democrats appear to be counting on it once again being 'the economy, stupid'
- German takes initiative early, overwhelming Spain from the left
- Journalists walk out Lawson's news conference in protest of 'rules'
- Across Germany, unwavering support and hope for victory in the Euro 2008 final
- Villarreal's Nihat to miss up to 4 months after undergoing surgery on right thigh
- Obama works out, gets hair cut, spends time with daughters on busy day off from campaigning
- Australia beats Spain 4-1 in Champions Trophy final
- Across Germany, unwavering support and hope for victory in the Euro 2008 final
- Revelers celebrate freedom to marry in San Francisco as gays worldwide celebrate pride
- Lochte quicker than Phelps in 400 IM prelims
- African Union shows little stomach for confronting Mugabe
- 68,000 fans pack into Vienna fan zone during final
- Spain beats Germany 1-0 to win European Championship title
- European Championship Champions
- Mugabe sworn in for 6th term as Zimbabwe's president amid calls for power-sharing
- Amid unwavering support, Germans lament loss to Spain in Euro 2008 final
- Roberts wins for first time this year
- Spain's class too much for Germany in 1-0 win in Euro 2008 final
- Zimbabwe opposition leader says Robert Mugabe will have to negotiate
- McCain meets with evangelist Billy Graham and son, Franklin, at mountaintop retreat
- After 44-year wait Spain finally wins a trophy
- Spain's class too much for Germany in 1-0 win in Euro 2008 final
- Steelmaker ArcelorMittal increases stake in Australian coal miner
- Amid unwavering support, Germans lament loss to Spain in Euro 2008 final
- Spain beats Germany 1-0 to win European Championship title
- Deep job cuts, outsourcing and more asset sales coming as the newspaper industry retrenches
- Tenor Ben Heppner trying on Siegfried in Aix-en-Provence
- After 44-year wait Spain finally wins a trophy
- Spain midfielder Fabregas still waiting for Euro 2008 euphoria to set in
- Another title slips through Ballack's hands as Germany loses to Spain in Euro 2008 final
- Obama works out, gets hair cut, spends time with daughters on busy day off from campaigning
- After 44-year wait Spain finally wins a trophy
- Spain midfielder Fabregas still waiting for Euro 2008 euphoria to set in
- Revelers celebrate freedom to marry in San Francisco as gays worldwide celebrate pride
- After 44-year wait Spain finally wins a trophy
- Fans celebrate Spain's Euro 2008 title
- Another title slips through Ballack's hands as Germany loses to Spain in Euro 2008 final
- Germany goalkeeper Lehmann plays final international match in Euro 2008 loss to Spain
- Australia thumps West Indies
- All Blacks halfback Jimmy Cowan arrested, charged with disorderly behavior
- Perry wins Buick Open at 19 under, shot ahead of 2
- Spain beats Germany 1-0 to win European Championship title
- Inbee Park the youngest winner of US Women's Open
- Aragones coaches final game for Spain in 1-0 win over Germany for Euro 2008 title
- Spain midfielder Fabregas still waiting for Euro 2008 euphoria to set in
- Germany captain Ballack remains without a title after losing Euro 2008 final
- Roberts wins for first time this year
- Macedonia holds second election rerun, ethnic Albanian DUI party declares victory
- OPEC ministers, oil company heads gather amid turmoil in oil markets
- Microsoft to end sales of Windows XP to large PC makers Monday, disappointing petitioners
- Director of new Will Smith private school says academy does not preach Scientology
- Revelers celebrate freedom to marry in San Francisco as gays worldwide celebrate pride
- Microsoft to end sales of Windows XP to large PC makers Monday, disappointing petitioners
- Joyous Spanish fans celebrate their team's Euro 2008 title _ its first in 44 years
- Malaysian opposition leader Anwar denies sodomy charge, claims plot to kill him
- McCain praised but not endorsed by Billy Graham; Obama works out, spends day with family
- Israeli Cabinet OKs swap of Lebanese inmate convicted of slayings for 2 soldiers' bodies
- Man who auctioned everything on eBay says he's disappointed with the selling price
- Inbee Park the youngest winner of US Women's Open
- Zimbabwe opposition leader says Robert Mugabe will have to negotiate
- US faces Chinese resistance on UN penalties against Zimbabwe over widely discredited election
- A timeline of recent events in Zimbabwe's political crisis
- Perry wins Buick Open
- Mongolians vote in parliamentary elections; sharing mineral wealth a major campaign issue
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe sworn in for 6th term after widely condemned runoff vote
- Clark says McCain military service does not automatically qualify him for commander in chief
- Navajos question oversight shifts
- Artists examine meaning of democracy
- Lackey helps Angels shut out Dodgers
- Perry wins Buick Open
- Beijing boasts stunning new buildings
- Gay wins trials 100 in wind-aided 9.68 seconds
- South Korean police raid civic groups spearheading rallies against US beef imports
- Lackey helps Angels shut out Dodgers
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe sworn in for 6th term after widely condemned runoff vote
- Daily double: Phelps, Hoff set records in 400 IM
- Flamengo beats Sports 2-1 to lead Brazilian championships
- Spanish fans celebrate Euro 2008 title
- Campbell-Brown wins women's 200 meters in Jamaica
- Australia's Sonic Healthcare buys Clinical Laboratories of Hawaii
- Rain and strategy give Kurt Busch victory at New Hampshire
- Hall, Statler Brothers join country Hall of Fame
- Airline officials will watch size of carry-ons closer with charges for checked bags
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Lenox Industrial Tools 301 Results
- Malaysia accuses Turkey of 'meddling' by giving refuge to Anwar amid sodomy allegations
- Report: Japan popular pre-Olympic destination for athletes
- South Korean police raid civic groups spearheading rallies against US beef imports
- John Lackey leads Los Angeles Angels to 1-0 win over Los Angeles Dodgers
- Brisbane joins Sydney team as two clubs out for next NBL season
- Malaysia's Anwar files lawsuit to clear name of sodomy accusation
- Taurasi scores 25 points, leading Mercury to 87-80 win over Sun
- Tenor Ben Heppner trying on Siegfried in Aix-en-Provence
- Qingdao, host of Olympic sailing events, struggles to control algal bloom along coastline
- Spain shrugs off underachiever tag in style with Euro 2008 final win over Germany
- Spain's class too much for Germany in 1-0 win in Euro 2008 final
- After 44-year wait Spain finally wins a trophy
- South Korean police raid civic groups spearheading rallies against US beef imports
- ArcelorMittal chief Lakshmi Mittal elected as independent director at Goldman Sachs
- Brazil defeats Venezuela twice in world volleyball League
- Malaysia's Anwar files suit against sodomy accusation, seeks government assurance of safety
- Oil rises above $141 a barrel in Asia amid expectations for weaker dollar, worries about Iran
- US faces Chinese resistance on bid for UN penalties against Zimbabwe over discredited voted
- Oil rises above $141 a barrel in Asia amid expectations for weaker dollar, worries about Iran
- Mongolians wait for result in parliamentary vote; sharing mineral wealth a campaign issue
- McCain praised but not endorsed by Billy Graham; Obama works out, spends day with family
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe sworn in for 6th term after widely condemned runoff vote
- New Zealand tourism revenue rises nearly 5 percent to record US$15.3 billion
- Most foreign invesment in Myanmar goes into oil and gas sectors
- Tele Atlas signs five-year supply deal with Google
- Dalai Lama representatives head to China for two-day talks in Beijing
- UN: US ship carrying aid arrives in North Korea after recent progress in nuclear talks
- Most foreign investment in Myanmar goes into oil and gas sectors
- France Telecom drops $42 billion takeover bid for TeliaSonera
- All Black Jimmy Cowan to face misconduct hearing after second arrest
- African Union summit opens with Zimbabwe's Mugabe in attendance
- A dream planted in front of the TV, and Inbee Park a champion 10 years later
- In her last US Women's Open, Sorenstam's perfect ending isn't quite what she imagined
- Idaho spud farmer borrows vintage cellar design to help Afghans grow potatoes _ not poppies
- South Korea lifts all restrictions imposed in wake of bird flu outbreaks
- South Korea lifts all restrictions imposed in wake of bird flu outbreaks
- Oil rises above $142 a barrel in Asia amid expectations for weaker dollar, worries about Iran
- Dalai Lama representatives head to China for two-day talks in Beijing
- Haslestad, a Siemens exec, leaving to become CEO of Norway's Yara
- Euro strengthens against the dollar
- UN: US ship carrying aid arrives in North Korea after recent progress in nuclear talks
- French foreign minister says Mugabe's government "illegitimate"
- World's fastest man Usain Bolt to race in Zurich after Olympics
- Euro inflation hits new record high of 4 percent
- US faces Chinese resistance on UN penalties against Zimbabwe over discredited poll
- Euro inflation hits new record high of 4 percent
- McCain praised but not endorsed by Billy Graham; Obama works out, spends day with family
- China says decision to ban swimmer a sign of resolve against doping ahead of Olympics
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe looks for political boost at Africa summit after controversial reelection
- Japan's Nikkei falls for 8th day as investors brace for weak 'tankan' survey
- Japan's Nikkei falls for 8th day as investors brace for weak 'tankan' survey
- China's shares dip to 16-month low, bringing month's decline to 20 percent
- Malaysia's Anwar files suit against sodomy accusation, seeks government assurance of safety
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe looks for political boost at Africa summit after controversial reelection
- Vodafone teams up with MySpace to create interactive music platform
- African Union observers say Zimbabwe vote fell short of standards
- Spain's Xavi Hernandez named best player at Euro 2008
- Sri Lanka wins toss, elects to bat against Bangladesh
- Sri Lanka wins toss, elects to bat against Bangladesh
- Foreign investment in Myanmar oil and gas sectors more than tripled last year
- Beijing launches Olympics safety push, says subway screening will stay after games end
- Beijing launches Olympics safety push, says subway screening will stay after games end
- China's shares dip to 16-month low, bringing month's decline to 20 percent
- Hong Kong stocks up slightly after oil high; index falls nearly 21 percent in 1st half of year
- Dollar down, gold up in European morning trading
- Akhtar files petition against 18 months ban
- Malaysia's Anwar to leave Turkish Embassy following government assurance of safety
- Oil deep underground is making millionaires of North Dakotans at a gusher-like pace
- Mongolia's ruling party says it is set to win parliamentary vote
- Iraqi government opens 6 oil fields for bidding from international firms
- South Korean police raid civic groups spearheading rallies against US beef imports
- After disappointing end to Euro 2008, Germany starts looking ahead to World Cup
- Oil rises above US$142 a barrel amid expectations for weaker dollar, worries about Iran
- Oil rises to new record above US$143 a barrel on weaker dollar, worries about Iran
- China airlines to raise fuel surcharges for domestic flights as oil prices rise
- China airlines to raise fuel surcharges for domestic flights as oil prices rise
- Malaysia's Anwar leaves Turkish compound following government assurance of safety
- World growth could see deeper downturn than consensus, says central bank for central banks
- Gary Hall Jr. is talking again, this time about drugs in swimming
- Australian rugby league results
- Mongolia's ruling party says it's set to win parliamentary vote
- Prosecutor will not charge Dutch politician Geert Wilders for incitement against Muslims
- Violent protests against land transfer deal enter 8th day in Indian Kashmir
- UEFA votes Xavi Hernandez top player of Euro 2008 after Spain triumph
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe looks for political boost at Africa summit after controversial re-election
- Del Monte divests seafood business, including StarKist brand, to Korea's Dongwon for $363M
- World Health Organization: New test for resistant TB will slash diagnosis time
- OPEC ministers, oil company heads gather amid turmoil in oil markets
- Iraqi government opens 6 oil fields for bidding from international firms
- London's FTSE 100 index up 51.55 points at 5,581.5
- Hall, Statler Brothers join country Hall of Fame
- Most Asia markets fall after new oil high; Japan's Nikkei drops for 8th straight day
- Chinese steel companies create world's 5th-largest producer in government-led merger
- The options ahead for Zimbabwe's main players
- Top quality Spain has potential to dominate soccer and add World Cup title to Euro 2008 triumph
- Britain's Olympic champions join campaign to stop Chambers overturning Beijing ban
- UN: US ship carrying aid arrives in North Korea after recent progress in nuclear talks
- FIG gives official warning to Russia head coach Irina Viner
- Dalai Lama's representatives visit China for two days of talks on Tibet
- Stocks head for moderately lower open as oil tops $143; investors await manufacturing data
- Newspapers hail 'Red Fury' as Spain ends decades of disappointment with Euro 2008 victory
- Euro inflation hits new high of 4 percent, pressures ECB
- Second-seeded Jelena Jankovic ousted in fourth round at Wimbledon
- OPEC ministers, oil company heads gather amid turmoil in oil markets
- Defending champion Venus Williams into quarterfinals at Wimbledon
- Malaysia's Anwar says sodomy charge aimed at keeping him out of Parliament
- British student gets marks for scrawling expletive on exam paper
- Promising Spanish team matures into Euro 2008 champion
- South Korean police raid civic groups spearheading rallies against US beef imports
- Former Liverpool defender Mauricio Pellegrino back at Anfield as first-team coach
- Preliminary results show Mongolia's ruling party winning majority in parliamentary poll
- No. 2 Jelena Jankovic ousted in fourth round at Wimbledon while Venus Williams advances
- Britain's competition watchdog to investigate video-on-demand joint venture
- Slovenia's inflation rate hits 7 percent, highest since 2002
- Larissa signs Belgian striker Mpenza
- Bush to sign $162 billion bill to fund wars in Iraq and Afghanistan until next president
- Violent protests against land transfer deal enter 8th day in Indian Kashmir
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe looks for political boost at Africa summit after controversial re-election
- Prosecutor will not charge Dutch politician Geert Wilders for incitement against Muslims
- AS Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi extends contract for 4 more years
- Blast kills up to 8 in Pakistani tribal region as operation against militants continues
- Oil rises to new record above US$143 a barrel on weaker dollar, worries about Iran
- India unveils plan to combat climate change, stands firm on per-capita emissions
- Blast kills up to 8 in Pakistani tribal region as operation against militants continues
- Japanese customs officers punished for planting drugs in luggage to train sniffer dogs
- Malaysia's Anwar says sodomy charge aimed at keeping him out of Parliament
- Dalai Lama calls for 'tangible results' in envoys' two-day talks with China
- Report: Croatia federation boss downplays fine for racist supporters, says most fans behaved well
- Publicist confirms: Uma Thurman is engaged to financier Arpad Busson
- Prime minister, media hail Euro 2008 victory as Spain ends decades of disappointment
- Bush signs $162 billion for wars in Iraq and Afghanistan until next president takes over
- Serena Williams advances to quarterfinals at Wimbledon
- Spaniard Benitez proud of Liverpool striker Torres after securing Euro 2008 triumph
- Federer beats Hewitt to advance to quarterfinals at Wimbledon
- Yahoo meets with shareholders to make its case for current board, management
- eBay ordered to pay euro38 million in damages to luxury group LVMH for selling fakes
- Tyson acquires majority ownership of poultry company in India, plans joint venture
- Ireland's economy shrinks 1.5 percent, could suffer first recession since 1983
- Wimbledon Results
- UBS shares slump on fears of further writedowns during 2nd quarter
- Wall Street trades lower after oil tops $143
- Bush signs $162 billion bill for wars in Iraq and Afghanistan until next president takes over
- Jayasuriya, Sangakkara hit centuries to lead Sri Lanka to 332-8 against Bangladesh
- Shopping -Taipei Subway Arcade
- National Concert Hall
- Gongguan Night Market
- Must-have Gourmet In Night Market
- CPCity Living Mall
- Profile of Taipei Arena
- Ice skating introduction
- Bus tour to Yunlin scenic attractions
- Taipei beckons to Hong Kong tourists
- Gloria Prince offers summer drinks
- HTC launches PL@ET service
- Formosan Naruwan Taitung introduces conference special
- A night of old Beijing at Far Eastern Plaza
- Taipei shares slide 25 points amid concerns over oil prices
- Yuan set for quarterly increase as China expands its flexibility
- China Southern Airlines to raise fuel surcharges
- Newspaper industry faces severe retrenchment
- Yen rises against the greenback as traders await ECB rate decisions
- Moody's upgrades Japan's debt rating
- UK consumer confidence hits near-record low
- World oil prices close near US$142 a barrel amid supply concerns
- Bangladesh exports garments to India duty free for first time
- Microsoft to end Windows XP sales to large computer makers
- WFP to expand North Korea food aid after U.S. delivery
- Google and Tele Atlas sign five-year contract
- Italian inflation hits new record of 4 percent in June
- Iraq offers foreign companies contracts to develop oil fields
- Oil company leaders and OPEC ministers gather at world forum
- Frozen Fire springs surprise win in controversial Irish Derby
- Sangakkara, Mendis star in Sri Lankan win against Pakistan
- Watson guides Australia to crushing victory
- Lewis Hamilton eclipses other British F1 winners
- Mets defeat Yankees
- Rookie wins French Open by 4 strokes
- Kenny Perry surges to victory in Buick
- Park Inbee triumphs at Interlachen
- Phelps and Hoff get U.S. trials off to fast start
- Spain put 'black legend' to bed with win
- Diabetes on the up, U.S. agency
- School not Scientologist, director
- Disney says no Shanghai deal yet
- India's gays in first nationwide marches
- SAG chief says no plans to strike
- Glastonbury wraps up with blasts from past
- Exhibition examines meaning of democracy
- Sudan's plenty and penury plus its actions and inertia in Darfur
- U.S. blacks on long road to political equality
- Fayyad signs deal with World Bank for Gaza projects
- Former British ministers call for nuclear weapon-free world
- U.S. Treasury chief Paulson says seeking Russian sanctions on Iran
- Dalai Lama envoys arrive in China for talks over the issue of Tibet, aims to mend fences
- French soldier shoots 17 people in hostage exercise
- Rash moves won't revive confidence
- Palestinian prime minister cancels his attendance at Japan peace talks
- Philippine troops and police in battle with Maoist rebels, army says 17 killed
- South Korea gets tough on beef protesters, raids offices, arrests one
- China preempts unrest as Olympics near
- Baseball chief ready to take rap if Olympic team flops
- China reassures Taiwan of good tourist behavior
- DPP says KMT fails to make preparations for PRC tourists
- Indie rock festival at Fulong Beach kicks off next week
- In the name of craftsmen's loving, soft hands
- Foreign spouse financial requirements to be relaxed soon, according to MOI
- Subsidies for poor households are progressing, says minister
- Lawmakers say Control Yuan nominees must have proper credentials
- Ma suggests maxi-mini approach to China
- Malaysia's Anwar leaves Turkish refuge
- AU condemns vote in Zimbabwe as Mugabe meets his peers
- MOFA protests as Japanese tour disputed islands
- Obama says he will never question others' patriotism during presidential race
- Tanasugarn beats Jankovic to become first Thai into a Grand Slam quarterfinal
- Three days after defeat, Ivanovic a winner again at Wimbledon after clinging onto top ranking
- Nadal survives early injury scare to stay on course for final clash with Federer
- Murray ousts Gasquet at Wimbledon to reach first quarterfinals at Grand Slam
- Lower case numbers suggest enterovirus outbreak subsiding: CDC
- Taiwan taekwondo team wins 25 medals in 2008 Austrian Open
- MOEA has no plan to freeze fuel prices: minister
- Premier defends reinstating floating oil pricing mechanism
- Live Comedy Club Taipei 2008.7/2 Open Mic
- ROC envoy-designate says rebuilding Taiwan-U.S. trust top priority
- Nominee for Control Yuan head affirms affection for Taiwan
- Tseng returns to Taiwan after LPGA Championship win
- Local ITS market expands to US$1.88 billion in 2007
- DPP frets over cross-strait flights, Chinese tourist influx
- Number of cyclists expected to rise to 700,000 in 2008: CEPD
- Kaohsiung MRT Orange Line's launch likely to be delayed
- New Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor chairman vows to maintain fair prices
- Deputy Interior Minister inspects Makung Airport
- Police seizes NT$704 million worth of counterfeits in crackdown
- Wall Street fluctuates after oil tops $143
- Bon Jovi to give free concert in NYC's Central Park this summer
- Hackers hit hundreds of Lithuanian Web sites with Soviet symbols
- Former Italy centerforward Christian Vieri signs 1-year deal with Atalanta
- Poll: 90 percent of Americans feeling gas price squeeze, energy costs top election issue
- US stocks trade mixed after oil tops $143
- EU regulators to allow settlements of cartel price-fixing cases
- Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh Scoreboard
- EU: High food, fuel prices make Europe poorer
- World Health Organization: New test for resistant TB will slash diagnosis time
- EU official says euro is overvalued
- Asian nations set to throw cricketing lifeline to Zimbabwe by snubbing ban
- US farmers expect to harvest nearly 9 pct fewer acres of corn due to Midwest flooding
- Sen. John Kerry vouches for Obama in visit to Israel
- Spain fan found dead in Madrid after European Championship celebrations
- Truck overturns, releasing 2 million bees along Canada's largest highway
- Auto stocks slide with oil prices continuing to rise and poor auto sales results expected
- Peru: Montesinos says Fujimori innocent in rights case
- Euro weakens against US dollar
- Euro inflation hits new high of 4 percent, pressures ECB
- Spanish lawmakers pass measure that says apes have rights
- EU official says euro is overvalued
- Cyclist Floyd Landis loses doping appeal before sports' highest court
- Fourth-seeded Kuznetsova ousted in fourth round at Wimbledon
- EU relaxes beef import restrictions for Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay
- Olympic sailing host city in China struggles with massive algae growth along coast
- Talks continue between Actors' Equity and Broadway producers, theater owners
- 2.4 million people visited stadiums, fan zones in Austria during Euro 2008
- Corn declines on report showing boost in planting
- Truck overturns, releasing 2 million bees along Canada's largest highway
- US stocks advance as oil pulls off fresh high
- Camels, zebras, lamas and swine escape from Dutch circus with giraffe's help
- U.S. embassy invites strong-currency Poles to shop until they drop across the Atlantic
- Obama says he will never question others' patriotism during presidential race
- Official statistics: more Cuban farmland idle or underutilized
- Crude oil prices fluctuate after passing $143 a barrel
- Fresh calls to release political prisoners in Myanmar
- McGregory, Coughlin set back-to-back world marks in 100 backstroke at US Olympic trials
- Obama says he will never question others' patriotism during presidential race
- Rafael Nadal advances to quarterfinals at Wimbledon
- US judges say Gauntanamo detainee should be freed
- Former doubles medalist Massu, 11 others granted special places in Olympic tennis by ITF
- Iraqi government opens 8 oil and gas fields for bidding from international firms
- Sri Lanka beats Bangladesh by 158 runs
- McGregory, Coughlin set back-to-back world marks in 100 backstroke at US Olympic trials
- US dollar down, gold up in European trading
- London's FTSE 100 index up 95.95 points at 5,625.90
- Swedes bombard lawmakers with 1 million e-mails to protest eavesdropping law
- Murder, rape in South Africa down as police say crime on decline
- Boeing to pay $3 million fine for exceeding limits on purchases from foreign suppliers
- McGregory, Coughlin set back-to-back world marks in 100 backstroke at US Olympic trials
- AP-Yahoo News poll finds 9 in 10 see rising gas prices causing family hardships in US
- Yahoo meets with shareholders to make its case for current board, management
- Obama vows not to question anyone's patriotism and to hotly defend his own
- Campbell Soup expects 2008 profit at upper end of guidance, approves $1.2 billion buyback
- UEFA turns attention to Euro 2012 co-hosts Poland, Ukraine amid worries over preparations
- Deal for MillerCoors joint venture closes, companies say
- Jayasuriya celebrates 39th birthday with century to reach Asia Cup final
- Yahoo meets with shareholders to defend current board, management in fight with Icahn
- Smithfield Foods will sell Groupe Smithfield to Spanish meat maker Campofrio Alimentacion
- SABMiller, Molson Coors say joint US-Puerto Rico operation set to launch Tuesday
- European champion returns home to celebrate first major title in 44 years
- Reports: Chelsea coach Scolari looking to sign Real Madrid's Robinho
- Obama vows not to question anyone's patriotism and to hotly defend his own
- OPEC ministers, oil company heads gather amid turmoil in oil markets
- Portugal playmaker Deco leaves FC Barcelona to join Chelsea
- Reports: Chelsea coach Scolari looking to sign Real Madrid's Robinho
- eBay ordered to pay over euro38 million in damages to luxury group LVMH for selling fakes
- Brazil media giant Globo studying acquisition of Estado Group
- Sarkozy says ECB should think twice about rate hike
- US says cotton acreage hits lowest level since 1983
- Williams sisters, Jankovic criticize Wimbledon officials over court scheduling
- Less Venezuelan oil going to US, more to China
- Italy recalls its ambassador to Zimbabwe for consultations
- Experiments with new techniques may help find cancer in dense breasts
- Gold down
- Archbishop of Canterbury warns breakaway Anglican movement will have no legitimacy
- Chrysler to close US minivan factory due to slumping demand; at least 1 other plant affected
- SABMiller, Molson Coors say joint US-Puerto Rico operation set to launch as MillerCoors
- Dollar mixed against major currencies ahead of ECB rate meeting, as oil passes $143 a barrel
- Iraqi government opens 8 oil and gas fields for bidding from international firms
- Comedian Chris Kattan marries model Sunshine Tutt in weekend ceremony in California
- Crude oil prices settle lower after passing $143 a barrel in early trading
- Portugal playmaker Deco leaves FC Barcelona to join Chelsea
- Crude oil prices settle lower after passing $143 a barrel in early trading
- Scotty Nguyen wins nearly $2 million at World Series of Poker
- Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Tom Hanks hit London red carpet for Mamma Mia film premier
- Republican lawmakers want US ethanol requirements reduced
- Iraqi government opens 8 oil and gas fields for bidding from international firms
- US stocks mostly lower as oil pulls off fresh high
- Chrysler to close US minivan factory due to slack demand; eliminate shift at 2nd plant
- US stocks close mixed as oil pulls off fresh high
- Britney Spears wants new home in quieter, greener neighborhood so her children can play
- Chrysler to close US minivan factory due to slumping demand; cut shift at 2nd plant
- European champion returns home to celebrate first major title in 44 years
- Tax break persuades Tesla Motors to continue building zero-emission vehicles in California
- Murray ousts Gasquet at Wimbledon to reach first quarterfinals at Grand Slam
- Yahoo meets with shareholders to defend current board, management in fight with Icahn
- Pamela Anderson auctions Dodge Viper as contribution to PETA's anti-snake skinning campaign
- UK archbishop warns Anglican movement will have no legitimacy
- Brewer's plan to ward off InBev offer includes cuts to employees' health and pension benefits
- Halfway through 2008, few signs of commodity price retreat in sight
- 'The Seagull' files on Broadway with Kristin Scott Thomas and Peter Sarsgaard
- Wakefield, Canete lead 18 into British Open; Olazabal, Clarke, McGinley fail
- Chrysler to close US minivan factory due to slumping demand; at least 1 other plant affected
- Cuba aims to boost farm output as statistics show state farmland underused
- NYC gang witnesses link Tyson to murder plots; boxer says it's 'totally untrue'
- 'Wall-E' rolls over 'Wanted' with $63.1 million and No. 1 spot on opening weekend
- Teva receives FDA approval for generic anti-psychotic drug Risperdal
- Ex-Peru spymaster says former president Fujimori innocent in rights case
- US LPGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- US PGA Champions Tour Schedule-Winners
- Brazil's president maintains approval rating despite inflation concerns
- Bon Jovi to give free summer concert in New York, prelude to All-Star game
- World Golf Ranking
- Presidents Cup Standings
- Lopsided results breed doubt by some in value of Pacific Nations Cup
- Missouri bill outlawing cyberbullying is signed after teen's suicide following harassment
- Rocky Mountain conservation deal tops $500 million
- One-handed violinist and Cannes Film festival winner Angel Tavira dies at age 84
- Washington appears fit to play Copa Libertadores final against Liga de Quito
- Venezuela sends less oil to US, more to China
- Pentagon asks White House, Justice Department to block hazardous waste cleanup orders
- Venezuela sanctions local TV station for showing 'The Simpsons' in daytime slot
- Tuesday, July 8
- Confidence at major Japanese companies worsens in June, central bank survey shows
- The options ahead for Zimbabwe's main players
- US faces Chinese resistance on UN penalties against Zimbabwe over discredited poll
- Dalai Lama calls for 'tangible results' in envoys' two-day talks with China
- Candidates hide immigration similarities
- Former Khmer Rouge foreign minister seeks release from pretrial detention
- Tottenham midfielder Tom Huddlestone signs new five-year contract
- NBA All-Star forward Jamison signs 4-yr, $50M deal to stay with Wizards
- Obama rattled by woman's offer of shirt off her back
- Unsure when he will return, Woods looks forward to 2 good legs
- Western extras in new Egyptian film
- Mortgage crisis spooking high-end developments
- US fishing industry reeling from leaping fuel prices
- Ethanol mixes finding way into traditional tanks
- US airlines try to hedge against soaring fuel costs
- London-based Enodis tentatively approves $2.7B takeover bid by Manitowoc Co. of Wisconsin
- Latin American Football Results
- Love, Beem, Tom Gillis among British Open qualifiers
- US presidential candidates hide their similarities of opinion on immigration
- Maverick priests found pro-Chavez church in Venezuela, angering Catholic hierarchy
- Mercosur diplomat urges food, energy cooperation at summit on small business credits
- Federer to face Ancic, last man to beat him at Wimbledon, in quarterfinals
- Brendan Hansen heading back to Olympics, despite disappointing swim at US trials
- Iraqi government opens 8 oil and gas fields for bidding from international firms
- Lohse shackles Mets, wins seventh in a row in Cardinals' 7-1 victory
- Colombia: French and Swiss envoys seek meeting with guerrilla chief on hostages
- New York Times wins 3 Loeb Awards for business journalism; Fortune's Allan Sloan gets his 7th
- Hollywood producers make final offer to actors hours before labor contract to expire
- Hollywood producers make final offer to actors hours before labor contract to expire
- Maverick priests found pro-Chavez church in Venezuela, angering Catholic hierarchy
- Cindy McCain settles debt with San Diego tax collector for oceanfront condo
- Wariner beats Merritt this time
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Parygin dropped from Australian Olympic team after British appeal
- Winger Lachlan Turner to make test debut against France
- Secrecy surrounds meeting between envoys of Dalai Lama and Chinese government
- Study finds long benefit in illegal mushroom drug
- Chinese police block meeting between visiting US Congressmen, dissident lawyers
- Venezuela sends less oil to US, more to China
- Obama's Asian-American half sister helps him reach out to other Asian-Americans
- Teenager Katie Hoff wins 400 free to go 2-for-2 so far at Olympic swimming trials
- Wariner beats Merritt this time
- US, NATO deaths in Afghanistan surpass deaths in Iraq for 2nd straight month
- Study finds long benefit in illegal mushroom drug
- Hollywood producers make final offer to actors hours before labor contract to expire
- Penguins in trouble from global warming, oil pollution could be a signal of overall ocean woes
- Oil edges up in Asia, staying above $140, on concerns about Iran, dollar weakness
- Lohse shackles Mets, wins seventh in a row in Cardinals' 7-1 victory
- Obama rejects Clark comments on McCain and questions about anyone's patriotism
- American League Leaders
- Chinese police block meeting between visiting US Congressmen, dissident lawyers
- Shields, surging Rays beat Red Sox 5-4 to increase lead in AL East
- Bernard Lagat, an Olympian, going for gold as an American this time
- Former Australian foreign minister Downer to become UN envoy to Cyprus, prime minister says
- Report: UK house prices fall for 8th straight month, down 6.3 percent in a year
- Official: Taiwan will help Chinese tourists avoid Falun Gong followers
- Malaysia's Anwar files police complaint against national police chief, attorney general
- InBev to pursue Anheuser bid despite rebuff
- Euro falls slightly against dollar while observers await ECB interest rate decision Thursday
- Chinese reporter for independent Web site gets 4 years on weapons, disorder charges
- Nokia signs up Warner to provide music for mobile phone users
- McCain to visit Colombia, Mexico to show support for free trade
- Nepalese police detain Tibetan monks, nuns at China border to stop protest march
- Turkish prosecutor to lay out arguments to disband ruling party
- German unemployment falls in June by 123,000
- Flights canceled, delayed across Germany as Lufthansa employees walk off jobs seeking more pay
- Swiss bank UBS announces further boardroom changes in wake of subprime losses
- Euro jobless rate creeps upward as economy slows
- Thai Cabinet suspends cooperation with Cambodia on temple status
- Euro jobless rate at 7.2 percent
- Palestinian president meets Israeli defense minister at Athens socialist conference
- HMV PLC 2008 profit grows nearly five-fold, sales up 11.3 pc
- US Treasury Secretary Paulson sees no 'obvious solutions' to high oil prices
- Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim, caught in sodomy scandal, fights back with police complaints
- Mugabe's spokesman dismisses Western criticism of Zimbabwe's disputed elections
- US dollar mixed, gold down in European morning trading
- Secrecy surrounds meeting between envoys of Dalai Lama and Chinese government
- Energy monitoring agency says medium-term oil supplies will remain tight
- Manitowoc trumps Illinois Tool Works in takeover fight for Britain's Enodis
- India's key stock index drops more than 4 percent on surging oil prices
- Deutsche Post says it will get over billion euro cashback from EU ruling
- UK government proposes larger, faster compensation for savers if bank collapses
- Obama announces support and expansion for Bush's faith based programs
- Secrecy surrounds meeting between envoys of Dalai Lama and Chinese government
- German unemployment falls in June by 123,000
- Screen Actors Guild contract expires, but Hollywood actors pause to study a final offer
- State backs down on shrine issue as Muslims and Hindus protests in Indian Kashmir
- Malaysia's Anwar, caught in new sodomy claim, says he's victim of 'dirty conspiracy'
- Zimbabwe aid groups eager to resume humanitarian work but get no response from government
- New EU antitrust guidelines for cargo transport
- Lost Beatles interview to air on BBC radio after 44 years in garage
- China says police to reopen probe into teenager's death that caused riot
- Official says all doping tests before and during European Championship were negative
- Oil climbs over US$142 a barrel on concerns about Mideast, dollar weakness
- UK government proposes larger, faster compensation for savers if bank collapses
- London's FTSE-100 index down 145.9 points at 5480.0
- Atletico Madrid signs defender Tomas Ujfalusi from Fiorentina for 3 years
- England manager Martin Johnson makes 13 changes after New Zealand tour defeats
- Former Italy and Juventus defender Iuliano tests positive for cocaine
- Wall Street to begin second half sharply lower on worries about oil, economy
- Spain's football team welcomed by royals, as Aragones predicts more trophies to come
- Norwegian police fine Siemens in defense corruption case, company to fight charge in court
- Dubai exchange to introduce new software from Nasdaq OMX enabling trade in equity derivatives
- Obama announces support and expansion for Bush's faith based programs
- Fenerbahce gets Champions League matchup with Hungary's MTK, waits on Aragones
- Manitowoc trumps Illinois Tool Works in takeover fight for Britain's Enodis
- Official: Pakistani forces destroy HQ of militant group as operation proceeds
- Justice Department broadens tax investigation of UBS clients in US
- McCain to Colombia, Obama in Ohio as candidates chart different courses in July 4 run-up
- Zimbabwe's cricket future expected to highlight divide within ICC
- Germany's Bayreuth opera festival plans to stream premier performance online
- Constellation Brands posts sharply higher profit in 1st-qtr on strong wine sales
- State Supreme Court overturns landmark verdict against former lead paint companies
- Sen. Casey: Petraeus says 13 Americans electrocuted in Iraq, barracks inspections ordered
- Fiat increases auto prices 1.5 percent in June due to higher raw material costs
- Moody's initiates disciplinary proceedings for employees reviewing some European ratings
- Malaysia's Anwar says he has alibi to prove he did not sodomize young man
- Oil climbs over US$142 a barrel on concerns about Mideast, dollar weakness
- June US auto sales expected to drop; Toyota could top GM for the 1st time
- State Supreme Court overturns landmark verdict against former lead paint companies
- Turkey extends contract with coach Fatih Terim until 2012
- US stocks open sharply lower in first day of 3Q
- Intrum Justitia wins right to keep Norwegian debt collection license on appeal
- Alves bids tearful farewell to Sevilla with FC Barcelona waiting
- State Supreme Court overturns landmark verdict against former lead paint companies
- US stocks open sharply lower in first day of 3Q
- Turkey extends contract with coach Fatih Terim until 2012
- Venus Williams reaches semifinals at Wimbledon by beating Tanasugarn
- Video shows people ignoring woman as she dies on floor of hospital's psychiatric ward
- Key energy forum has no answers on when _ or if _ oil prices will come down
- US stocks sharply lower in first day of 3Q on oil concerns
- Germany's Bayreuth opera festival plans to stream premier performance online
- Fed auctions another $75 billion to ease credit stresses, more loans on tap this month
- US construction spending fell in May as a further slump in housing offset strength elsewhere
- Bank of America closes deal for Countrywide Financial, becoming No. 1 US mortgage originator
- McCain to Colombia, Obama in Ohio as candidates chart different courses in July 4 run-up
- Gen. Clark says Obama had no part in his comments on McCain's qualifications for president
- US construction spending fell in May as a further slump in housing offset strength elsewhere
- Manchester City drawn to make UEFA Cup trip to Faeroe Islands
- Venus Williams beats Tanasugarn in straight sets to reach Wimbledon semifinals
- Joey Barton spared jail after admitting to assaulting former Man City teammate Ousmane Dabo
- Lippi takes over as Italy coach again, with aim of restoring pride from World Cup victory
- Zimbabwe opposition says no talks planned after President Mugabe held sham election
- Peru miners strike to demand greater share of windfall metals income
- German cartel authority approves supermarket merger, with conditions
- State Supreme Court overturns landmark verdict against former lead paint companies
- World Trade Center transit hub design changes after reports of delays, budget problems
- Survey: Exports help manufacturing grow in June; price hikes show highest reading since 1979
- Fifth-seeded Elena Dementieva reaches semifinals at Wimbledon
- Severn Trent PLC fined 2 million pounds for lying about UK water leaks
- Zimbabwe ban on aid groups puts millions at risk of hunger, UN humanitarian chief says
- US: Exports help manufacturing grow in June; price hikes show highest reading since 1979
- Bank of America closes deal for Countrywide Financial, becoming No. 1 US mortgage originator
- Euro edges higher on dollar as many investors expect ECB rate hike later this week
- InBev plea to Anheuser shareholders
- Wall Street fluctuates on first day of 3rd quarter
- US: Exports help manufacturing grow in June; price hikes show highest reading since 1979
- Two-meter catfish chokes on football in German canal: Is Euro 2008 fever to blame?
- Obama announces support and expansion for Bush's faith based programs
- TNK-BP's CEO says visa dispute will likely force all foreign staff to leave Russia
- Analysts expect ECB to raise interest rates by at least a quarter percent Thursday
- England flyhalf Olly Barkley to have surgery on left wrist
- Coca-Cola's No. 2 executive takes over top post, culminating transition plan
- Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso unsure about Liverpool future
- US judge temporarily blocks new Cuban travel law
- Oil climbs above $142 a barrel on concerns about tight global supplies, Mideast conflict
- Wild card Zheng becomes first Chinese player to reach a Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon
- Daan Park
- 2008 Taipei Film Festival
- Prominent New Zealand author Witi Ihimaera visits Taiwan
- Taitung celebrates harvest ceremonies
- Plaza International Hotel hosts Summer American Food Festival
- Far Eastern launches summer package
- Enjoy summer fruits on trip to Dahu in Miaoli County
- ECB unveils new gold sales totalling 30 tons
- Dollar sags in Asia ahead of economic data
- Dow Jones suffers worst first half since 1970
- U.S. authorities probe UBS over tax evasion
- Merger of steel companies creates world's fifth largest
- Taipei shares close down 116 points
- Brewer Anheuser-Busch lays out benefit-cut plan to slash costs
- Yahoo seeks shareholder support, defends rejection of Microsoft bid
- Bangladesh urges taming of oil prices after fuel hike
- Warner offers music on Nokia phones
- Vietnam economy grows 6.5% amid high inflation concerns
- Venezuela reduces oil sent to U.S. but boosts shipments to China
- Industry blames Nigeria's power crisis for millions of lost jobs
- OPEC concerned with lack of oil demand, president says
- Chrysler cuts jobs, trims production at two assembly plants
- The Windy City's top ten architectural gems
- Woods unable to say when he will be able to play again
- World records fall at U.S. trials
- Murray gets his loudest cheer yet
- Rays edge Red Sox to extend AL East lead
- U.S. banking on chemistry for redemption at Olympics
- Wedding ceremonies in space offered by Japanese company
- School birthday snub sparks Swedish cyber debate
- Study links cholesterol to memory
- Workplace weight programs produce modest losses, says researcher
- World happiness rankings published
- Winehouse waxwork to go on show in UK
- Koons sculpture gets record-breaking price in London
- One-handed violinist, Cannes winner Tavira dies
- Hollywood deadline passes with issues still unresolved
- Study finds long-term benefits in active component of 'magic' mushrooms
- Is it time for a rethink on how to save our world?
- Hong Kong marks 11th handover anniversary
- Nepalese police halt protests
- Two more aid workers kidnapped in Somalia
- Warplanes kill 33 militants in Afghanistan, coalition says
- Anwar launches counterattack over sodomy cases in Malaysia
- KMT must face PRC links risks
- Portuguese police end Madeleine investigation
- Small bomb explodes near the main city in Myanmar
- Israel blockades Gaza again after truce violation
- Separatists detained in Indian Kashmir
- MOEA chief vows 'major' lifting of PRC limits
- 'Outstanding Books Exchange' held by CCA to promote reading
- Former MOFA ministers pay visit to Ou, showing support
- Chinese exiles protest against asylum refusal
- Intellectual property rights court inaugurated
- CPC announces second gasoline price hike
- DPP urges Ma to heed direct flight problems
- Mugabe tells West to 'go hang' over election criticism
- Epidemic prevention work stepped up at Songshan
- Control Yuan nominees grilled by lawmakers
- Dementieva survives wobble again in Grand Slam quarterfinals to oust Petrova
- Federer's next opponent is the last player to beat him at Wimbledon _ Mario Ancic
- Serena ready for breakfast battle with cereal Wimbledon winner Venus before potential final
- Sibling rivalry? Serena Williams objects to calling Venus Williams the favorite at Wimbledon
- Taichung County promotes horse riding, cycling
- 82 kg of illicit drugs seized at Keelung in first half-year
- Kaohsiung City to promote tourism in Guangzhou
- Taiwan should guard against China's Trojan War: opposition lawmakers
- Taiwan's new tennis hope Yang reaches round of 16 in boys' singles at Wimbledon
- Taiwanese businesses based overseas investing again at home
- Readiness necessary despite thawing cross-strait ties: President
- No plan to ration electricity: economics minister
- Taiwan's PC monitor output drops by 14.8% in Q1
- President criticized for leading graduating cadets in reciting directives
- Chief of financial regulator urges confidence in bourse
- Legislator surprised by inadequate carousel at Songshan Airport
- Cabinet submits list of nominees for NCC to Legislature
- New TAITRA chief outlines vision
- All southern Taiwan opposition party local chiefs to meet Ma
- Woods, Brady, Bryant and Rodriguez nominated for ESPY for best male athlete
- Warren Buffett is amazed a Chinese investor will pay $2.1M for chance to dine with Buffett
- Automakers say US fuel economy proposal too aggressive and underestimates costs
- Scientist in doping study criticizes results
- ING closes $900M acquisition of CitiGroup/State Street retirement services joint venture
- Ford Motor Co.'s June sales drop 27.9 pct as high gas prices, sluggish US economy take toll.
- US dollar mixed, gold down in European trading
- US judge awards Wal-Mart employees $6.5M in class-action suit over breaks, unpaid work
- Wall Street declines on first day of 3rd quarter
- Strong wine sales help Constellation Brands post sharply higher profit in 1st-qtr, shares rise
- Jordan targets Muslim hard-liners with laws restricting demonstrations, NGOs
- Manitowoc trumps Illinois Tool Works in takeover fight for Britain's Enodis
- New anti-doping agency to reinforce Austria's fight against doping
- Ford Motor Co.'s June sales drop 27.9 percent as high gas prices, sluggish economy take toll.
- Bangladesh raises oil prices by 34-67 pc
- Key energy forum has no answers on when _ or if _ oil prices will come down
- US poll shows high gas prices changing attitudes about drilling
- New York magazine founding editor Clay Felker dies at 82 after battle with cancer
- Senator: Petraeus says 13 Americans electrocuted in Iraq, barracks inspections ordered
- Sweden and Norway plan joint bid to host 2016 European Championship
- Lawsuit filed over Atlanta airport barring guns
- Brazil fines 24 local ethanol producers for environmental crimes
- InBev plea to Anheuser shareholders
- McCain says Obama's Supreme Court choices could produce more rulings like child rape case
- NY appeals court orders remaining claims dismissed against Grasso's $187.5M pay package
- Police say woman tried to buy beer after crashing car into convenience store
- Toyota reports 21.4 percent sales decline for June; Ford Motor down 27.9 percent
- West Indies name three newcomers for final two one-dayers
- Swedes outraged over law allowing officials to snoop on all emails leaving the country
- Oil climbs above $142 a barrel on concerns about tight global supplies, Mideast conflict
- Corn extends decline; soybeans hit another record
- Donda West surgeon pleads not guilty in drunken driving case
- Baghdad government operates at a slow pace
- Danish cyclist Michael Rasmussen abandons bike while he sues former team Rabobank
- US construction spending fell in May as a further slump in housing offset strength elsewhere
- Buzz of the Paris stage season: Horror flick "The Fly" as opera
- General Motors holds off Toyota in June sales, but reports drop of 18 percent
- Members of US military see benefits in both Obama, McCain
- Qatar's ruler appoints 2nd woman as minister in Cabinet reshuffle
- General Motors holds off Toyota in June sales, but reports drop of 18.2 percent
- Police say woman tried to buy beer after crashing car into convenience store
- Video shows people ignoring woman as she dies on floor of hospital's psychiatric ward
- Greek prosecutor files charges over alleged Siemens corruption scandal
- US appellate court orders remaining claims dismissed against Grasso's $187.5M pay package
- Two-meter catfish chokes on football in German canal: Is Euro 2008 fever to blame?
- ATM breach highlights security problems with the most sensitive part of a banking record
- Klinsmann, Bayern face title rival Hamburg in Bundesliga opener
- Wall Street zigzags on first day of 3rd quarter
- Alves bids tearful farewell to Sevilla with FC Barcelona waiting
- Chavez proposes South American version of OPEC oil cartel
- New York magazine founding editor Clay Felker dies at 82 after battle with cancer
- Oil climbs on concerns about tight global supplies, Mideast but eases from earlier highs
- GM retains lead over Toyota, but both automakers and Ford post big US June sales drops
- Calderon and the NBA's Raptors reach "preliminary" one-year contract extension
- Northwest pilots to get 2.4 percent equity stake in Delta when carriers combine
- Kaka still experiencing pain after knee surgery, expects to be fit by mid-July
- Gold up
- Spanish players, coach tags NBA All-Star laden US as pre-Olympic favorite
- Spain's Repsol to invest $1.5B to develop Brazil oil field
- GM retains lead over Toyota, but both automakers and Ford post big US June sales drops
- Starbucks closing 600 underperforming stores in the United States
- Wall Street zigzags on first day of 3rd quarter
- Corn extends decline; soybeans hit another record
- Oil climbs on concerns about tight global supplies, Mideast but eases from earlier highs
- Brazil trade surplus narrows 45 percent in the first half of 2008
- GM retains lead over Toyota, but both join Ford, Chrysler with big US sales drops in June
- Wall Street zigzags on first day of 3rd quarter
- ATM breach highlights security problems with the most sensitive part of a banking record
- Hispanic voting surged in 2006, a potential preview for this year's U.S. presidential race
- Starbucks closing 600 underperforming stores in the United States
- Obama tries for inroads with conservatives, would expand religious charity effort
- Dollar edges lower as many investors expect ECB rate hike later this week
- Venezuela's Chavez warns South American leaders that reactivated US fleet a threat
- Copa Libertadores: Liga de Quito tries to claim Ecuador's first major title
- Presidential feud: Called 'fat,' Peru's Garcia suggests Bolivia's Morales should 'shut up'
- Alves bids tearful farewell to Sevilla with FC Barcelona waiting
- French football league validates Ben Arfa's transfer from Lyon to Marseille
- Chavez proposes South American version of OPEC
- Key energy forum has no answers on when _ or if _ oil prices will come down
- Bush says housing deal possible if politics is pushed aside
- Ganassi shuts down Franchitti's NASCAR team for lack of sponsorship
- Copa Libertadores Champions
- Minnesota Wild acquire Zidlicky from Predators; sign Brunette for second tour
- US jury orders GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis to pay $114M price fraud case
- Bush says housing deal possible if politics pushed aside
- US jury orders GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis to pay $114M price fraud case
- Montreal Canadiens re-sign Belarussian forward Andrei Kostitsyn to 3-year deal
- Wall Street zigzags on first day of 3rd quarter
- Judge: IRS can seek tax information from Swiss banking giant UBS in expanding investigation
- Starbucks closing 600 US stores, most opened since 2006
- Turner to make test debut; France makes sweeping changes for 2nd test
- Turner to make test debut; France makes sweeping changes for 2nd test
- Bush to visit South Korea in August during his trip to Beijing Olympics
- Gen. Clark won't apologize to McCain; says presidency requires judgment, not just courage
- Jury rules for Alabama, awards $114M against 2 drug firms in price fraud case
- Judge sets separate trials on drug, fraud charges against Broadcom co-founder
- Campbell Soup says it's off to a good start in Russia and China; it buys Wolfgang Puck soups
- Venezuela's Chavez says deal is near on 'fair price' for nationalization of steelmaker Sidor
- Army general who opposes president's socialist ideals detained in Venezuela
- Starbucks closing 600 US stores, most opened since 2006
- Car sales down almost across the board for June; GM hangs on to title of US sales leader
- Fluminense hoping crowd will make a difference in Copa Libertadores final
- A mistake by 1890s community official helps 'Nowthen' become official name of Minnesota city
- McCain to talk free trade in Colombia, Mexico, but Rust Belt voters may be wary
- Blockbuster withdraws proposal to acquire Circuit City because of market conditions
- Car sales down almost across the board for June; GM hangs on to title of US sales leader
- Jury rules for Alabama, awards $114M against 2 drug firms in price fraud case
- Wednesday, July 9
- Obama sings from Bush hymnal, McCain travels abroad to boost free-trader credentials
- Swedes outraged over new e-mail snooping law
- Army general who opposes president's socialist ideals detained in Venezuela
- Gen. Clark won't apologize to McCain; says presidency requires judgment, not just courage
- Buzz of the Paris stage season: Horror flick "The Fly" as opera
- As Old West disappears, so can insight into early days of settlement
- Name that species: For $5,000, gain immortality by attaching your name to a new sea worm
- US has 'ramen moment' as chefs, foodies embrace Japan's beloved comfort food
- From war and fear to hopes and dreams, Lomong only 1,500 meters from Olympics
- Coughlin sets second record in two days, lowers 100 backstroke mark
- Peirsol sets world record in 100 backstroke at US Olympic swimming trials
- McCain to advocate free trade in Latin America
- San Francisco mayor takes first step toward running for California governor in 2010
- Athletes sign letter calling for Olympic truce in Darfur during Beijing Games
- Serena Williams eyes Wimbledon final matchup with Venus
- Actor Haysbert says his role as president on `24' may have helped Obama White House bid
- Victorino homers and drives in 4 and Phillies beat Braves 8-3 to improve to 4-0 in Atlanta
- Matt Garza shines again, Rays beat Red Sox 3-1 to extend lead in AL East
- Blockbuster withdraws proposal to acquire Circuit City because of market conditions
- Judge: IRS can seek tax information from Swiss banking giant UBS in expanding investigation
- McCain presses Uribe on human rights record, praises efforts to reduce drug flow to US
- Obama sings from Bush hymnal, McCain travels abroad to boost free-trader credentials
- Boeing 787 may face more delays after fuselage damaged by worker in South Carolina plant
- Wal-Mart store aisles branch out into locally grown produce across the nation
- Matt Garza shines again, Rays beat Red Sox 3-1 to extend lead in AL East
- Matt Garza shines again, Rays beat Red Sox 3-1 to extend lead in AL East
- Indonesian homemakers turn trash into fashion frills
- Police clamp down in Mongolian capital after post-election riots that leave four dead
- Pakistani security forces arrest 18 militants in Khyber operation in northwest
- Flooding, house collapses kill 11 in northern India
- Informa PLC, publisher of Lloyd's List, confirms takeover approach
- British Airways buying French airline L'Avion
- Malaysia's Anwar vows to seize power as soon as he fights sodomy accusation
- Euro rises vs US dollar
- Indonesian homemakers turn trash into fashion frills
- Marks & Spencer PLC shares dive on downbeat first-quarter report; UK sales down 5.3 percent
- Authorities impose curfew in Indian Kashmir city to discourage more Hindu protests
- Millions of Indian truckers go on strike to protest rising fuel prices, road tolls
- McCain to tour Colombian drug interdiction efforts
- Marks & Spencer PLC shares dive on downbeat first-quarter report; UK sales down 5.3 percent
- Toro Rosso receives assurances about racing in F1 in 2009
- Obama takes a conservative stance, McCain travels abroad to boost free-trader credentials
- Rabobank ordered to compensate Danish cyclist Michael Rasmussen for wrongful dismissal
- France coach Raymond Domenech set to learn whether he stays on after Euro 2008 failure
- Report: UK construction falls in June at fastest rate in 11 years; shares fall in sector
- Swiss court says FIFA failed to properly oversee market payments worth hundreds of millions
- German Cabinet approves draft 2009 budget; up 1.8 percent over 2008
- US Navy commander: US, Gulf allies won't let Iran close Gulf oil passageway
- US dollar mostly higher, gold up in European morning trading
- Number of people claiming jobless benefits rises in Spain by 36,000 in June
- EU rules illegal large chunk of German government aid to DHL
- UN chief meeting China's president, premier on visit focusing on food, other global crises
- Malaysia's Anwar vows to seize power as soon as he fights sodomy accusation
- Britain bans military wing of Hezbollah for reportedly supporting militants in Iraq
- Oil rises above US$141 a barrel, may spike further on persistent supply concerns
- Defense team argues ex-Khmer Rouge leader had already been pardoned by Cambodian king
- Spain leaps to top of FIFA rankings following Euro 2008 win; Brazil drops out of top three
- Swiss high court allows Motorola to get Uzan funds in Swiss banks
- AP-Yahoo News poll: People cool to Michelle Obama, unfamiliar with Cindy McCain
- Iranian minister says any attack on country would provoke unimaginable reaction
- Roe says new CEO still being sought
- Millions of Indian truckers go on strike to protest rising fuel prices, road tolls
- Lloyd's List publisher Informa confirms takeover approach
- EU clears Nokia to buy mapmaker Navteq
- Newcastle signs Argentina winger Jonas Gutierrez from Real Mallorca on 5-year contract
- Pakistani forces patrol empty bazaar, arrest militants in bloodless military operation
- Britain on course for best Olympic medal haul since 1920, according to UK Sport
- Top German economist predicts dollar could stay week at least 2 years
- Taiwan: Weekend charter flights with China not a step toward political integration
- AstraZeneca shares jump 6 percent after US court win on Seroquel
- AP-Yahoo News poll: More would invite Obama than McCain to barbecue
- London's FTSE-100 index up 70.9 points at 5550.8
- Austria's chancellor plays down reports that Austrian Airlines to be privatized
- UK's Brown: United Nations must send envoy to Zimbabwe to discuss power sharing deal
- Aragones' expected successor Del Bosque hails European champion Spain's style of play
- Beer prices in Germany going up amid higher energy costs
- McCain to tour Colombian drug interdiction efforts, says illegal drugs a major challenge
- Rabobank ordered to compensate Danish cyclist Michael Rasmussen for wrongful dismissal
- Taiwan: Weekend charter flights with China not a step toward political integration
- Iranian minister says any attack on country would provoke unimaginable reaction
- Britain bans military wing of Hezbollah for reportedly supporting militants in Iraq
- Euro 2008 leading scorer David Villa happy to stay at Valencia despite transfer rumors
- EU recommends that Britain curb deficit by 2010
- McCain to tour Colombian drug control efforts
- EU orders Hellenic Shipyards to pay back euro230 million subsidy
- ECB's Trichet says steps to counter market turbulence encouraging
- Jon Dahl Tomasson returns to Feyenoord from Villarreal
- McCain to tour Colombian drug control efforts
- Swiss court says FIFA failed to properly oversee market payments worth hundreds of millions
- British prime minister appoints 3 top executives as new business advisers
- Authorities impose curfew in Indian Kashmir city to discourage more Hindu protests
- Hoff takes on Coughlin in 200 IM; Phelps favored in 200 fly at US Olympic trials
- Russia's migration service says TNK-BP's top foreign executives will get work permits soon
- Women activists enter 6th week of detention in Zimbabwe prison
- Deutsche Bank expects to post 2Q profit, dispelling concerns to the contrary
- Iraq pays US$360 million, clearing its debt to Bulgaria
- Justine Henin can `never say for sure' of she'll come out of retirement
- German Cabinet approves draft 2009 budget; up 1.8 percent over 2008
- Yahoo jumps on report that Microsoft remains interested in buying Yahoo's search business
- Serbia's state airline to open first scheduled service with Croatia since 1991
- Gone to the dogs: Helmsley reportedly leaves up to $8 billion for care and welfare of canines
- Microsoft to sell Office, PC security software by subscription for $70 a year
- Barcelona expects addition of Alves to right-sided lineup already featuring Messi to pay off
- Siemens indicates it will cut of jobs as a result of current economic downturn
- Japanese embassies told to shop for cheaper dishes and silverware to cut costs
- Oil rises above US$141 a barrel, may spike further on persistent supply concerns
- Obama promotes national service; McCain notes success against illegal drugs, backs free trade
- US diplomat: Pakistan should focus on safety, food, power shortages, not Musharraf
- Zimbabwe opposition leader rejects South Africa president as political mediator
- Aston Villa disciplines Barry over interview in which he said he wanted to join Liverpool
- Tibet party boss attacks Dalai Lama as talks held between his envoys, Chinese government
- US stocks open modestly higher ahead of factory data
- Austrian doubles player Sandra Klemenschits to return to WTA Tour after battling cancer
- US Navy commander: US, Gulf allies won't let Iran close Gulf oil passageway
- Construction on London 2012 aquatics center set to start ahead of schedule
- Asia Cup: Pakistan vs. India Scoreboard
- US stocks trade modestly higher ahead of factory data
- Germany: Potato-laden tractor rolls down hill and crushes car
- US factory orders post weakest performance in 3 months as demand dips for autos and machinery
- Dhoni and Sharma lead India to 308-7 against Pakistan
- Zimbabwe opposition leader rejects South Africa president as political mediator
- Pakistani forces patrol empty bazaar, arrest militants in bloodless military operation
- US factory orders post weakest performance in 3 months as demand dips for autos and machinery
- Obama promotes national service; McCain notes success against illegal drugs, backs free trade
- Malaysia's Anwar vows to seize power as soon as he fights sodomy accusation
- Britain's retail and construction sectors take a battering amid gloomy news
- Golfers facing doping tests as European Tour's new drug policy goes into effect
- Czech Republic midfielder Daniel Pudil set to complete move to Racing Genk
- Germany: Potato-laden tractor rolls down hill and crushes car
- IOC says Beijing anti-doping program will be be most comprehensive in sports history
- Sweden goalkeeper Andreas Isaksson joins PSV from Manchester City
- Siemens signals job cuts to come because of current economic downturn, doesn't say how many
- US socks trade mixed after rise in factory orders
- Former Olympic champion Lars Riedel of Germany ends discus career
- Republican senator: McCain roughed up a Sandinista on diplomatic visit to Nicaragua in 1987
- Venezuelan general who opposes Chavez's socialist ideals released from detention
- Bush says it has been a 'tough month' in Afghanistan with rising US casaulties
- Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich won't let Lukas Podolski leave club
- Aragones' expected successor Del Bosque hails European champion Spain's style of play
- Oil prices advance after report shows US oil stocks fell more than expected
- Zimbabwe's future dominates ICC board meeting as compromise is sought for World Cup
- Rocchi selected as only over-23 member for Italy's Olympic football squad
- Britain bans military wing of Hezbollah for reportedly supporting militants in Iraq
- Twin pregnancies _ like Angelina Jolie's _ are complicated, doctors say
- Bush urges diplomatic solution with Iran in nuclear disspute
- Rain disrupts men's quarterfinals at Wimbledon as Federer aims for 64th straight grass win
- Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev outlines anti-corruption plan
- Georgia authorities probe 1946 murder case because of 'recent information'
- Russia's migration service says TNK-BP's top foreign executives will get work permits soon
- US Treasury chief calls on UK and US to overhaul outdated banking regulations
- Serbian coach Dusan Bajevic resigns from Greek club Aris
- Fugitive hedge-fund swindler Samuel Israel turns himself in to US federal authorities
- Oil prices advance after report shows US oil supplies fell more than expected
- Polish PM guarantees country will be ready to host Euro 2012 after meeting with Platini
- Yingge Ceramics Museum
- Yilan hosts science fair for children
- Dingshijhuo Visitor Center open for forest tours
- CAL ready to fly in China tourists
- 2008 Taiwan Designers Week draws wide public attention
- Naruwan presents Lover's Day Dinner
- Cardif marks 10 years of growth here
- Taichung County hosts LOHAS Festival
- Taiex closes down 0.73%
- Dollar eases ahead of ECB meeting, U.S. jobs data release
- Oil trades near record levels in Asia
- Surprise lift on Wall Street as GM shares rise by 2%
- M&S warns on profit, says downturn to last longer
- Appeal court lets Ex-NYSE chief retain US$100 million payout
- Microsoft acquires semantic search company
- U.S. court order granted for UBS's Swiss bank records
- Starbucks plans to close down 600 U.S. stores
- U.S. turns against curbs on oil drilling, says Exxon
- InBev issues plea to Anheuser shareholders
- Hong Kong live chicken sales face cull
- Global poverty may get worse, says IMF report
- South American leaders blast EU
- Beijing takes aim at counterfeit goods
- Sofia, a rough-around-the-edges 'City of the Czars'
- Bizarre, bloody events from Olympic history
- Congressional goes ahead without injured Woods
- Records fall, Phelps keeps on at U.S. trials
- Chicago White Sox maintain run with late rally against Cleveland Indians
- China hails Zheng's journey to semifinals at Wimbledon
- Venus, Serena close in on final
- New York magnate leaves billions to dogs, according to news report
- TV actor claims his role helped Obama
- 'Lost' Beatles interview broadcast after being discovered in a garage
- New York restaurants prepare to bid adieu to artificial trans-fats
- China rules no skimpily dressed bar, disco staff
- Della Robbia sculpture crashes to floor in New York museum
- Study shows broccoli may fight prostate cancer
- Woo returns to Chinese film with historical epic
- U.S. has 'ramen moment' embracing Japan's beloved comfort food
- Prison baseball gives inmates a focus beyond their cells
- Police arrest Illinois man suspected in eight murders
- Indonesia detains terror suspects
- Secrecy surrounds details of China-Tibet negotiations
- Israel expected to allow supplies of cement into Gaza, officials say
- Mbeki rejects EU's position on government in Zimbabwe
- Ma puts party back in command
- Gunfire downs coalition helicopter in Afghanistan
- Malaysia's Anwar vows to seize power
- Doomed ferry to be refloated in Philippines, officials declare
- Millions of Indian truckers go on strike
- Legislators continue review of nominees
- Chief of financial regulator urges confidence in bourse
- Police receive training to cope with Chinese tourists
- Filipino workers seek to improve English by attending Sunday class
- Magang fishing village's ecology fascinates up close
- Southern Taiwan DPP chiefs to meet President Ma for tea
- DPP criticizes Ma for leading 'inappropriate' cadet chant
- Military preparedness still necessary, says Ma
- Mongolia government clamps down after five deaths in election protests
- Ma says Taiwan will not shrink from Beijing threat
- Lee backs nuclear technology; EPA approves expansion plan
- Obama touts volunteerism by Americans of all spheres, echoing a Bush theme
- Federer, Ivanovic lead the field at Olympic tennis tournament
- Latest British hope Andy Murray loses to Nadal in Wimbledon quarterfinals
- Safin beats Lopez to set up semifinal match against Federer at Wimbledon
- No repeat: Federer easily ousts Ancic, last man to beat him at Wimbledon; Safin next
- Aggressive Nadal ready to end Federer's five years of dominance at Wimbledon
- National symbols not to be removed from tourist spots: premier
- Fort Provintia
- Shopping Area
- Federer expects to challenge for Wimbledon titles for many more years
- Court rejects former first lady's appeal for lifting of travel ban
- Economist suggests adjusting fuel prices once every week
- Yang stopped in round of 16 in Wimbledon junior singles but advances in doubles
- Magnitude 4.5 earthquake shakes Kaohsiung
- Fishermen oppose government plan to relax rules on offshore trawling
- Two lawmakers oppose plan to relocate two Cabinet units to Taipei
- Information on local cultural attractions hits global airwaves
- Hualien County to carry out environmental checks
- Colombia frees Betancourt, US hostages
- First exclusive zone for street performers to be launched
- Economic benefits from cross-strait ties likely to gradual: economist
- Prices higher on Taipei futures market
- Magistrate to promote Changhua agricultural products in Xiamen
- Examination Yuan head nominee denies receiving corporate sponsorship
- President Ma's satisfaction rating drops below 40%: DPP poll
- President urges China to stop isolating Taiwan
- Four nature education centers to open in Taiwan
- Government promises to electrify Hualien-Taitung railway in 5 years
- Rules on China visits by local government chiefs eased
- U.S. encouraged by Taiwan-China direct flights: AIT Chief
- MOFA assists Taiwanese crew involved in alleged boat murders
- Travel agencies absorb part of cost for Chinese tourists
- Construction work on London 2012 Olympic stadium halted after asbestos found on site
- GM shares give up gains posted on better-than-expected US sales, hit new 54-year low
- FIFA seeks neutral city for Sudan vs. Chad World Cup qualifying games
- US draft resolution calls for sanctions against Zimbabwe's Mugabe and 11 others
- Euro rises against US dollar as markets look to looming ECB rate decision Thursday
- Deportivo won't release Coloccini to play for defending champion Argentina at Olympic Games
- Republican senator: McCain roughed up a Sandinista on diplomatic visit to Nicaragua in 1987
- Blob, carpet, fairway: Nicknames bloom for algae nightmare at China's Olympic sailing venue
- Blob, carpet, fairway: Nicknames bloom for algae nightmare at China's Olympic sailing venue
- US Supreme Court denies request by BP blast victims to delay decision on plea deal
- Swiss court says FIFA failed to properly oversee marketing payments worth hundreds of millions
- Manchester City has signed Brazil striker Jo from CSKA Moscow for club record transfer fee
- Twin pregnancies _ like Angelina Jolie's _ are complicated, doctors say
- Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev outlines anti-corruption plan
- Lloyd's List publisher Informa confirms takeover approach
- Fugitive hedge-fund swindler surrenders to authorities a month after faking suicide
- Manchester City has signed Brazil striker Jo from CSKA Moscow for club record transfer fee
- AstraZeneca shares jump 5 percent after US court win on Seroquel
- Preliminary charges filed against ex-Airbus chief Humbert in insider trading investigation
- US stocks decline after rise in factory orders
- US dollar mostly lower, gold up in European trading
- Federer advances to Wimbledon semifinals with easy win over Ancic
- Britain's retail and construction sectors take a battering amid gloomy news
- Venezuelan general who opposes Chavez's socialist ideals released from detention
- Circuit City shares plummet after Blockbuster withdraws $1B-plus takeover offer
- US Treasury chief calls on UK and US to overhaul outdated banking regulations
- Health officials fear salmonella outbreak in Denmark may have infected thousands
- Yahoo jumps on report that Microsoft remains interested in buying Yahoo's search business
- Montgomerie hopes another European Open title will lead to Ryder Cup play
- Aldo Uva is named CEO of Italian furniture maker Natuzzi
- Costa Rican Congress approves ending its 84-year-old insurance monopoly
- Aldo Uva is named CEO of Italian furniture maker Natuzzi
- London's FTSE-100 index down 53.63 points at 5,426.30
- Clinton gets back to Senate job with first upstate NY visit since ending campaign
- Montgomerie hopes another European Open title will lead to Ryder Cup play
- US, UK working on plan to speed border crossing for regular travelers
- McCain shown Colombian drug interdiction efforts, says illegal drugs a major challenge
- Preliminary charges filed against ex-Airbus chief Humbert in insider trading investigation
- US draft resolution calls for sanctions against Zimbabwe, leaders clash over talks
- Top McCain aide takes on enhanced duties
- Soybeans hit record for 2nd straight day on yield worries
- Oil prices advance after report shows US oil supplies fell more than expected;
- Top McCain aide takes on enhanced duties
- Two people in NHL say Hossa to join Stanley Cup champ Red Wings, leaves Penguins
- American Airlines plans to cut 900 flight attendant jobs
- Swiss court says FIFA failed to properly oversee marketing payments worth hundreds of millions
- Asia Cup:Pakistan beats India
- Anheuser-Busch goes to court to fight shareholder lawsuits
- Iranian minister says any attack would provoke a fierce reaction
- Gaultier's birds of paradise cap vibrant couture season in Paris
- Safin beats Lopez to set up semifinal match against Federer at Wimbledon
- Asia Cup: Pakistan vs. India Scoreboard
- US Treasury chief calls on UK and US to overhaul outdated banking regulations
- UN commission adopts new food hygiene standards for infant formula, GM animals
- GM shares give up gains posted on better-than-expected US sales, hit new 54-year low
- McCain deniesclaim that he roughed up a Sandinista on diplomatic visit
- Critics say plan for FBI terror screeninhg is an echo of Civil Rights era monitoring program
- Roger Feder sweeps Ancic, Marat Safin beats Lopez to reach Wimbledon semifinals
- Serena looking for edge when cheering on Venus at Wimbledon
- Safin beats Lopez to set up semifinal match against Federer at Wimbledon
- Deutsche Bank to acquire parts of ABN Amro in in euro709 million deal
- Men's Consecutive Grand Slam Semifinal Appearances
- Younis leads under-strength Pakistan past India, revives Asia Cup hopes
- Younis leads under-strength Pakistan past India, revives Asia Cup hopes
- Mother of Lindsay Lohan's alleged half-sister wanted Lindsay's dad 'exposed'
- Oil prices advance after report shows US oil stocks fell more than expected
- Barcelona preparing to start season with Ronaldinho, Eto'o on roster
- US Supreme Court denies request by BP blast victims to delay decision on plea deal
- Slovakian forward Hossa leaves Pens to sign with Stanley Cup champion Red Wings
- Manchester City patient over bid to sign Ronaldinho from FC Barcelona
- After private concerns over McCain general election campaign, role of top aide expanded
- Nadal beats Murray to reach Wimbledon semifinals
- Colombia says it has freed Betancourt, American hostages from leftist rebels
- Oil prices advance to new highs above $144 after report shows stocks fell more than expected
- Gold up
- Colombian military frees Betancourt, three Americans and 11 Colombians
- Dollar falls against the euro as markets look to ECB interest-rate decision Thursday
- In France, son of Colombian hostage Ingrid Betancourt hails her release
- Filipino girl with upside-down feet takes first steps after corrective surgery in NYC
- McCain denies claim that he roughed up a Sandinista on diplomatic visit
- Top US military top investigator quits as defense spending skyrockets without added probers
- US Supreme Court denies attempt by blast victims to block plea deal between BP and prosecutors
- US stocks drop after new record for oil prices
- Midwest a mosquito magnet after rains; receding floodwaters produce bumper crop of biting bugs
- Shares in General Motors close below $10 for the first time since 1954
- EBU reaches 3-year, terrestrial television deal with Tour de France organizer
- Russia's Malkin signs 5-year extension to stay with Pittsburgh Penguins
- She's back _ Clinton gets back to Senate job with first upstate NY visit since ending campaign
- In France, family of Colombian hostage Ingrid Betancourt hails her release
- US stocks drop after new record for oil prices
- Obama says service will be a cornerstone of presidency
- Microsoft to sell Office, PC security software by subscription for $70 a year
- American Airlines plans to cut 900 flight attendant jobs as soon as Aug. 31
- Pistorius finishes 4th in able-bodied race, still not qualified for Olympics
- After repeated snubs, Microsoft reportedly looking for help in bid for Yahoo's search business
- US stocks drop after new record for oil prices
- GM shares give up gains posted on better-than-expected US sales, hit new low below $10 mark
- Pressure mounts for resignation of Peru coach 'El Chemo' Del Solar
- Oil prices advance to new high above $144 after report shows supplies fell more than expected
- Oil prices advance to new high above $144 after report shows supplies fell more than expected
- Factory orders post weakest performance in 3 months as demand falls for autos and machinery
- Man United doctors assess Cristiano Ronaldo's ankle, no decision on surgery
- More than 2,000 guitarists strum in unison in Concord to set new world record
- McCain tours Colombian drug interdiction efforts, says illegal drugs a major challenge
- Hostage shocker: Colombia tricks rebels into freeing Betancourt, three Americans and 11 more
- US stocks drop after new record for oil prices
- Pistorius finishes 4th in able-bodied race, still not qualified for Olympics
- Brazil announces US$49 billion in agriculture credits to boost production
- Health insurer UnitedHealth restructures, cuts jobs and issues warning for 2008
- Rush Limbaugh signs new radio contract, extending service to 2016
- French-Colombian hostage Ingrid Betancourt had in-your-face style as presidential candidate
- After concerns over McCain's general election campaign, role of top aide expanded
- FDA panel urges more testing, tougher standards for diabetes drugs
- Freed hostage Betancourt's children, French foreign minister heading to Colombia
- Venezuela's state oil company says 1Q profit up 80 percent as oil prices soar
- Hostage shocker: Colombia tricks rebels into freeing Betancourt, three Americans and 11 more
- McCain raises possibility of Western Hemisphere free trade agreement in Colombia
- Milan Notturna Results
- Anseuser-Busch goes to court to fight shareholder lawsuits
- Aston Villa rejects new Liverpool bid for Barry after disciplining captain over interview
- US government allows submission of applications again for solar plants on public lands
- Plea hearing set for former world sprint record holder Montgomery in drug case
- GM shares give up gains posted on better-than-expected US sales, hit new low below $10 mark
- In Colombia, McCain raises possibility of Western Hemisphere free trade agreement
- US, Poland agree on outline plan for missile bases, Bush could close deal this year
- Movie productions keep rolling despite uncertainty over actors strike
- Di Matteo takes first managerial role with English third-tier club MK Dons
- Plea hearing set for former world sprint record holder Montgomery in drug case
- Brazil's Palmeiras to renovate stadium in hopes of attracting World Cup games in 2014
- Conservative evangelical leaders discuss supporting McCain in spite of disagreements
- Tourists visit genocide memorials in Rwanda
- Los Angeles adult film director accused of sham marriage to Hungarian woman
- Honda grows while US auto industry falters
- Super 14: Pat Lam to coach the Auckland Blues
- Los Angeles Times to cut 250 positions and print 15 percent fewer pages each week
- Venezuela state oil company says net income rises 80 percent in 1Q as oil prices soar
- Special counsel could seek penalties against Justice Dep't officials who politicized hiring
- Top US military top investigator quits as defense spending skyrockets without added probers
- Thursday, July 10
- Judge approves actor Snipes' request to travel to London, Bangkok for movie work
- New York hedge fund swindler turns himself in after 3 weeks on the run in his RV
- Michael Dell buys $100 million worth of his company's stock
- McCain denies roughing up Ortega associate as he seeks to boost foreign policy credentials
- Young designer brings new vision to thriving haute couture sector
- Police clamp down in Mongolian capital after post-election riots that leave 5 dead
- Zimbabwe opposition leader rejects South Africa president as political mediator
- US diplomat says Pakistan should focus on safety, food, power shortages, not Musharraf
- 1 year after deadly siege at Red Mosque, spirit of radical mosque lingers on in Pakistan
- Venezuela state oil company says net income rises 80 percent in 1Q as oil prices soar
- Glimmers of change in Myanmar, but ruling junta's grip remains firm for now
- Belgian priest who treated leprosy patients in Hawaii moves closer to sainthood
- McCain denies roughing up Ortega associate as he seeks to boost foreign policy credentials
- Police: South Carolina boy interested in law enforcement stole cruiser to do some patrolling
- Painful task: ID'ing Guatemalan dead
- Class and culture collide as Jamaicans debate translation of Bible to patois dialect
- In a bucolic NY valley 100 years ago, Americans witnessed the marvel of aviation
- New Orleans' new Insectarium
- Civil rights photographs, paintings part of new exhibits at High Museum of Art in Atlanta
- Niagara Falls, Ontario, tourism counting on new high-tech attraction to draw visitors, dollars
- Los Angeles Times to cut 250 positions, print 15 percent fewer pages each week
- Conservative evangelical leaders discuss supporting McCain in spite of disagreements
- Conservative evangelical leaders discuss supporting McCain in spite of disagreements
- In Colombia, McCain raises possibility of Western Hemisphere free trade agreement
- Mexico wants cooperation against arms trafficking from next U.S. president
- Contractors kidnapped by Colombian rebels were longest-held US captives in the world
- Belgian priest who treated leprosy patients in Hawaii moves closer to sainthood
- Catchings' season-high 18 points helps Indiana continue success over Sky
- After repeated snubs, Microsoft reportedly looking for help in bid for Yahoo's search business
- Screen Actors Guild asks for more time to study Hollywood studios' final contract offer
- New York hedge fund swindler turns himself in after 3 weeks on the run in his RV
- Motorcycle officer slightly injured in crash while riding in Obama motorcade in Colorado
- Triple gold-medalist Andrew Hoy misses selection for 7th games
- Scientists: Mars spacecraft's next bake-and-sniff experiment could be its last
- L.A. Times to cut 250 positions, merge print and online departments, print fewer pages
- U.S. businessman in China jail on tax fraud charges released on parole
- Hoff takes on Coughlin in 200 IM; Phelps favored in 200 fly at US Olympic trials
- Blackburn leads Twins over Tigers 7-0, major league-high 10th shutout against Detroit
- Texas man sentenced to 4,060 years in prison for sexually assaulting 3 teenage girls
- Contractors kidnapped by Colombian rebels were longest-held US captives in the world
- Honda grows while US auto industry falters
- Movie productions keep rolling despite uncertainty about Hollywood actors contract
- Baronova, the last of the 'Baby Ballerinas', dies in Australia
- Howard hits 3-run homer as Phillies beat Braves, 7-3, to remain unbeaten in Atlanta
- Colombian president urges rebels to release more hostages and make peace
- SANZAR officials hold "constructive talks" with expansion candidates
- SANZAR officials hold "constructive talks" with expansion candidates
- Oil soars to record above US$144 amid concerns over hefty drop in US stockpiles, Iran conflict
- Blob, carpet, fairway: Nicknames bloom for algae nightmare at China's Olympic sailing venue
- Police clamp down but Mongolian capital calm after post-election riots
- Belgian priest who treated leprosy patients in Hawaii moves closer to sainthood
- Venezuela state oil company says net income rises 80 percent in 1Q as oil prices soar
- Liga de Quito beats Fluminense 3-1 on penalties to win Copa Libertadores
- Analysts expect ECB to raise interest rates by at least a quarter percent Thursday
- Air New Zealand to lift ticket fares 4th time in 2008 due to rising fuel costs
- Air New Zealand to lift ticket fares 4th time in 2008 due to rising fuel costs
- Want a divorce? Get married properly first, Malaysian court tells woman
- Want a divorce? Get married properly first, Malaysian court tells woman
- Ex-Khmer Rouge leader continues bid to be freed from jail
- Plane carrying 3 American hostages rescued from Colombian jungle arrives in Texas
- Copa Libertadores: Liga de Quito beats Fluminense 3-1 on penalties to win first title
- Plane carrying 3 American hostages rescued from Colombian jungle arrives in Texas
- Copa Libertadores Glance
- Longoria drives in 3, first-place Rays rally for 7-6 win and sweep of Red Sox
- Howard hits 3-run homer as Phillies beat Braves, 7-3, to remain unbeaten in Atlanta
- Copa Libertadores Champions
- American League Leaders
- McCain denies roughing up Ortega associate as he seeks to boost foreign policy credentials
- Copa Libertadores: Liga de Quito beats Fluminense 3-1 on penalties to win first title
- Bipartisanship marks John McCain's tenure in the US Senate
- Longoria drives in 3, first-place Rays rally for 7-6 win and sweep of Red Sox
- Former foreign minister Alexander Downer, Australia's longest-serving, quits politics
- Mongolia's capital sweeps up after postelection riots leave buildings in ruin
- Tri-Nations: Springboks look to ratify No.1 ranking against New Zealand
- Howard hits 3-run homer as Phillies beat Braves, 7-3, to remain unbeaten in Atlanta
- Copa Libertadores: Liga de Quito beats Fluminense 3-1 on penalties to win first title
- India's key stock index drops 4.7 percent on worries about global oil prices
- Sonics-less in Seattle: Bennett could pay $75 million to move team to Oklahoma City
- Daring military ruse frees Betancourt, US hostages from Colombian rebel captors
- 'Kung Fu Panda' reaches Chinese box office milestone
- Olympics medals formally turned over to Beijing games organizers
- 3 American hostages rescued from Colombian jungle arrive safely in the United States
- Betancourt to meet Sarkozy in France, says she survived thanks to French
- Medvedev says suggestions to kick Russia out of G-8 can't be taken seriously
- Ex-Khmer Rouge leader cites ill health in bid to be freed from jail
- Turkey's ruling party defends itself against anti-secularism charges in court
- China bans second athlete on Olympic team for testing positive for doping
- New Zealand man sells his soul to Hell Pizza
- Singapore says preparations 'on track' for first Formula One night race; issues more tickets
- China says it is willing to discuss emissions targets at G-8 summit
- Report: Japanese PM Fukuda to attend opening ceremony at Beijing Olympics
- South Korea's president calls for end to US beef dispute
- Sharif rebuffs US official for saying Pakistan should not focus on Musharraf's fate
- Swedish central bank raises key interest rate to 4.5 percent
- Medvedev says suggestions to kick Russia out of G-8 'unserious'
- China tightens financial controls on trade in bid to curb unauthorized `hot money' flows
- Mongolia's capital sweeps up after postelection riots leave buildings in ruin
- Japan's benchmark stock index on longest losing streak in 54 years
- PI points finger at Malaysia No. 2 leader in new twist to Mongolian's murder
- Aris signs Spanish coach Enrique Hernandez
- Betancourt to meet Sarkozy in France, says she survived thanks to French
- France coach Raymond Domenech set to learn whether he stays on after Euro 2008 failure
- Iraqi government bans election ads showing people who are not candidates
- Joy, relief as France and children of French-Colombian hostage bask in her freedom
- Malaysian stock exchange suspends trading due to computer glitch
- Malaysian stock exchange suspends trading due to computer glitch
- Oil soars to record above US$145 amid concerns over hefty drop in US stockpiles, Iran conflict
- Clippers' Chris Kaman gets German citizenship, to play Olympic qualifying
- McCain to meet Mexican president Thursday at end of Latin American trip
- Euro dips against dollar to US$1.5880 in morning trading; market awaits ECB rate decision
- US antitrust regulator clears BHP Billiton bid for Rio Tinto
- US businessman in China jail on tax fraud charges released on parole
- Betancourt to meet Sarkozy in France, says she survived thanks to French
- Saudi oil minister suggests no new production hikes planned soon
- Bank of England says lenders expect further reduction in secured loans in Q3
- Chinese shares edge up as investors hunt bargains following recent declines
- Chinese shares edge up as investors hunt bargains following recent declines
- Australian prime minister says water-saving plan will not end crisis on drought-stricken river
- Norway's Kongsberg group wins contract to supply parts for US-led Joint Strike Fighter project
- Hong Kong stocks pull back as oil prices, China credit tightening weigh on traders
- Bank of England says lenders expect further reduction in secured loans in Q3
- US dollar mostly higher, gold up in European morning trading
- French judge orders Continental Airlines to stand trial for Concorde crash
- Asia Cup: Sri Lank wins toss, elects to bat against India
- Bank Indonesia raises key interest rate to 8.75 percent in third hike this year
- Bank Indonesia raises key interest rate to 8.75 percent in third hike this year
- The undecided, pessimistic 'mushy middle' is hard to reach for Obama and McCain
- McCain denies roughing up Ortega associate as he seeks to boost foreign policy credentials
- Iraqi government bans election ads showing people who are not candidates
- Report: Putin wants controversial Sochi Olympics 2014 facilities moved to other sites
- Olympics medals formally turned over to Beijing games organizers
- US Treasury chief says there will be no quick fix to calm record oil price
- Turkey's ruling party defends itself against anti-secularism charges in court
- Britain's Olympic champions join campaign to stop Chambers overturning Beijing ban
- France to build second new-generation nuclear reactor
- Britain's Olympic champions join campaign to stop Chambers overturning Beijing ban
- US Treasury chief says there will be no quick fix to calm record oil price
- Chambers' legal team files court papers to overturn Olympic ban
- US businessman in Chinese jail on tax fraud charges released on parole
- Leader of Egyptian movement demanding end to Mubarak's rule dies
- Saudi oil minister suggests no new production hikes planned soon
- Joy, relief as France and children of French-Colombian hostage bask in her freedom
- Swedish central bank raises key interest rate to 4.5 percent
- London's FTSE-100 index down 33.12 points at 5,393.20
- Chambers files legal papers to overturn lifetime Olympic doping ban
- BP becomes sixth domestic sponsor of 2012 London Olympics
- Leader of Egyptian movement demanding end to Mubarak's rule dies
- Aragones believes Del Bosque will make a good replacement as coach of Euro champion Spain
- Saudi oil minister suggests no new production hikes planned soon
- Raymond Domenech stays on as France coach despite Euro 2008 failure
- Taylor Nelson rejects fourth approach from WPP, says its trying to disrupt GfK deal
- Most Asia markets fall as oil hits another record; Nikkei drops 11th straight day
- Opposition lawyer, 4 others accused of plotting a coup against the Philippine president
- ECB raises key interest rate by one quarter point
- PI points finger at Malaysia No. 2 leader in new twist to Mongolian's murder
- Yao Ming and Liu Xiang team up for Olympic superhero advert
- ECB raises benchmark interest rate to 4.25 percent, as eurozone inflation pressure persists
- Sharif rebuffs US official for saying Pakistan should not focus on Musharraf's fate
- England stays with winning squad for first test against South Africa
- Opposition lawyer, 4 others accused of plotting a coup against the Philippine president
- China: Dalai Lama must prove he does not support disrupting the Beijing Olympics
- Iraqi prime minister to visit several countries in Europe and the Mideast
- Hospitals in northeastern Greece on alert after woman dies of tick-borne fever
- French judge orders Continental Airlines to stand trial for 2000 Concorde crash in Paris
- Employers cut jobs for sixth straight month; jobless rate holds steady at 5.5 percent
- Amelie Mauresmo to skip Beijing Olympics because she was not chosen for singles
- Vatican puts priest who helped leprosy patients in Hawaii close to sainthood
- Kentucky bourbon makers expand production to keep pace with international demand
- Mozambique to buy 1.2 million tons of Vietnamese rice over 3 years; price not settled
- Swedish central bank raises key interest rate to 4.5 percent
- Analysts see liquidity problems for US automakers, but fund raising options are on horizon
- Taylor Nelson rejects fourth approach from WPP, says its trying to disrupt GfK deal
- EU wants more competition among rating agencies as it prepares new rules
- Ukrainian PM confident country will co-host 2012 European Championship
- Pardon dilemma for Cambodian tribunal judges tackling ex-Khmer Rouge leader case
- Baby put up for sale on eBay back at home with parents in Germany
- Putin wants controversial Sochi Olympics facilities moved to other sites
- McCain tours Mexican Catholic shrine, ends journey to promote free-trade with U.S. neighbors
- Bulgarian former Olympic champion Tereza Marinova ends triple jump career
- EU, Danish officials name and shame travel, airline Web sites that mislead customers
- US stocks open higher as unemployment rate remains flat, easing some concerns about job market
- Asia Cup: India vs. Sri Lanka Scoreboard
- Czech brewer Budejovicky Budvar says it has registered its trademark in Hong Kong
- US stocks trade mixed as unemployment remains steady
- Venus Williams reaches Wimbledon final for the seventh time
- Key Indian party delays decision on government bid for support on US civilian nuclear deal
- Oil soars to record near US$146 amid concerns over hefty drop in US stockpiles, Iran conflict
- David Coulthard announces he will retire at end of F1 season
- Venus Williams sweeps Dementieva to reach seventh Wimbledon final
- Gazprom says European customers will pay $500 per thousand cubic meters by year-end
- A decision on Zimbabwe's cricketing future is delayed at ICC executive board meeting
- FIA proposes 'urgent' rule changes to 'unsustainable' F1 to improve racing
- Survey: US service sector sagged in June as new orders dropped
- Pakistan successfully lobbies ICC for forfeited test against England to be declared a draw
- Air Canada's discount airline Jazz Air to cut 270 employees
- Three half centuries lifts Sri Lanka to 308-8 against India
- Wrong number! Job hotline was sex line
- Ross Fisher shoots course record 63 to take lead at European Open
- McCain to meet Mexican president at end of Latin America tour
- Barcelona still mulling whether to buy Euro 2008 star Arshavin
- Danish central bank hikes key interest rate 0.25 percent to 4.6 percent
- Kentucky bourbon makers expand production to keep pace with international demand
- Analyst: General Motors not in immediate danger of bankruptcy, but will need to raise cash
- Italy starts controversial plan to fingerprint thousands of Gypsies, including children
- Olympic judge Irina Deriugina banned from Beijing, London duty
- A decision on Zimbabwe's cricketing future is delayed at ICC executive board meeting
- Saudi oil minister suggests no new production hikes planned soon
- GE Aviation enters fast-growing industry segment with purchase of Czech turboprop engine maker
- Pakistan successfully lobbies ICC for forfeited test against England to be declared a draw
- Canada's discount airline Jazz Air to cut 270 positions
- FIA proposes 'urgent' rule changes to 'unsustainable' F1 to improve racing
- Sarkozy kept in dark on hostage release but still gets PR boost
- Manchester City releases Dickov, Geovanni, Mpenza and Mancini
- Report shows US banks saw trading gains drop 84 percent in first quarter
- France to build second new-generation nuclear reactor
- China: Dalai Lama must prove he does not support disrupting the Beijing Olympics
- McCain tours Basilica of Guadalupe, will meet Mexican president
- Brazil looking to triple exports to China
- Steaua Bucharest owner cleared of match fixing by arbitration court
- Vatican puts priest who helped leprosy patients in Hawaii close to sainthood
- Turkey's ruling party defends itself against anti-secularism charges in court
- American Airlines workers brace for up to 6,800 job cuts by later this year
- What Is hohaiyan ?
- Welcome to TAITRA Lounge at Interwood Taipei 2008 July 4-7
- Hengchun Acient City
- National Museum Of Marine Biology Aquarium
- Donggang King Boat Ritual
- Penghu Earth Art Festival
- Museum of Contemporary Art
- Taipei International Jazz Festival
- National Palace Museum
- Taipei Fine Arts Museum
- What's On
- Now Showing
- Taipei film festival draws to an end
- Foe the record
- 'Space Cowboy' Steve Miller makes new album of old blues
- Ringo's All-Starrs to shine on tour
- We need a rating system to warn people about idiotic films
- Lauded dancer, protege move to next phase of life
- Spamtastic Spam enjoys a renaissance
- Housework workout
- Will Smith plays a boozy superhero in 'Hancock'
- An expose of the Taiwanese male psyche
- Just abolish the two Yuans
- New ideas in a centuries-old medium
- Taiex increases after five days of losing streak
- Gold benefiting as greenback continues to fall
- U.S. dollar stable ahead of jobs data and ECB meeting
- Wall Street stocks plummet as crude oil prices skyrocket
- Asia-Pacific bonds rise
- In Brief
- Sanyo to build new battery plant, says official
- IBM announces acquisition of rival Platform Solutions
- Carbon trading market claims global approval
- Merrill says GM bankruptcy 'not impossible'
- China faces serious challenges over grain supply, says premier
- South African miners union sets August 6 as strike date
- Former Airbus boss denies insider trading, says source
- Oil price surges past US$145 for first time
- Sidelines
- Fontenot's eighth-inning homer seals Cubs' 6-5 win
- Olympic medals delivered to organizers in Beijing
- Federer sets up Safin showdown
- 'Vintage' Pope Benedict XVI, a media victim
- Confectionary firms profit from Chinese chocoholics
- In Brief
- Zambian president dead, report says
- Mongolia capital sweeps up after riots leave buildings in ruin
- Korean activists launch U.S. beef boycott
- Sichuan students finally take university exams
- In Brief
- MOFA sends aides to Taiwanese crew involved in alleged double murder
- Group blasts court's rulings on sexual harassment cases
- Nominee denies receiving sponsorship
- Residential building catches fire after being struck by remote-control plane
- Local fashion brand to hit catwalk
- Premier heralds today's arrival of Chinese tourists
- Economic benefits from cross-strait ties will come slowly, says economist
- Cabinet eases ceiling on PRC, Hong Kong stock investment
- DPP poll shows most Taiwanese unhappy with Ma
- Colombian operation frees Betancourt
- First top officials travel to China since 1949
- Taiwan joins U.S. Independence Day celebration
- Federer is back to best at Wimbledon, and Nadal is better than ever
- Venus and Serena set up all-Williams Wimbledon final
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedule
- Rainer Schuettler reaches Wimbledon semifinals after two-day match
- Zheng impressive in Wimbledon semifinals despite loss to Serena Williams
- Wimbledon Results
- All in the family: Venus, Serena Williams win in straight sets, will meet in Wimbledon final
- Some Control Yuan nominees may be rejected: KMT lawmakers
- Interior minister accused by DPP lawmakers of buying master's degree
- President vows no illegal eavesdropping
- President extends respect to French President
- Weekend charter flights set milestone in cross-strait ties: official
- Military fully grasps cross-strait situation: MND
- Body of Polaris Group head recovered in Penghu
- China Southern Airlines makes historic landing in Taiwan
- Nominee for Control Yuan vice president rejected
- Nominee for Control Yuan president confirmed
- More cross-strait flights should be discussed after Olympics: MOTC
- Alishan Tsou tribal dance shows planned for Chinese tourists
- Chinese charter flight arrives at Songshan Airport
- DPP local heads urge government to keep predecessor's promises
- President meets with former Peruvian president
- Magnitude 4.7 earthquake shakes Taitung
- Exhibition of woodworking machinery, suppliers opens in Taipei July 4-7
- Kaohsiung mayor says no need to be ingratiating to Chinese tourists
- Prices lower on Taipei futures market
- Chinese tourists sample signature Taiwanese produce
- Relations with Vatican stronger than portrayed: ambassador
- First charters between Hualien, Yonaguni take off
- 20-plus women fall victim to online scam: 165 hotline
- Control Yuan vice president nominee not surprised at failure
- Tainan county chief to visit Japan, Korea to promote mango exports
- Chinese visitors given clean bill of health
- Student volunteers begin offering services to homeless children
- Top Chinese tourism official arrives for visit
- Manchester City releases Dickov, Geovanni, Mpenza and Mancini
- Alaska congressman's political fund covers aide's legal bills for FBI investigation
- Bush breaks ground on new military medical center to replace troubled Walter Reed
- UCI head says a scandal-free Tour is 1st step to win doping fight, fans' faith
- Surrendered hedge fund scammer tells US judge he tried to kill himself
- DC native finds calling in Fourth of July history
- The undecided, pessimistic 'mushy middle' is hard to reach for Obama and McCain
- EU likely to lift target for greenhouse gas cuts by 2020 to 30 percent
- Judge orders prison for former Refco CEO; fraud felled major brokerage
- European Championship final seen by nearly 3.8 million U.S. viewers on ABC
- GlaxoSmithKline to appeal $81M verdict in US state Alabama's drug pricing case
- Formula One leader Massa admits he's a long way from securing championship title
- US ambassador says 200 people seek refuge at American Embassy in Harare
- Swiss defender Philipp Degen agrees to 4-year deal with Liverpool
- Cyprus parliament ratifies EU Treaty despite ruling party's rejection
- Geneva to host 2010 show jumping World Cup final
- Firms warned state, but not small investors, of auction-rate securities problems
- Healthy woman's assisted suicide fuels debate in Germany
- David Coulthard announces he will retire at end of F1 season
- FIA proposes 'urgent' rule changes to 'unsustainable' F1 to improve racing
- Rainer Schuettler reaches Wimbledon semifinals after two-day match
- African Methodist Episcopal Church delegates gather for convention
- Liga de Quito eyes club World Cup, Fluminense left with tough task at home tournament
- West Brom signs Dutch defender Gianni Zuiverloon in 3-year deal
- Turkey's ruling party defends itself in court against anti-secularism charges
- Namibia to appoint new judge in extradition case of Jacob 'Kobi' Alexander, wanted in US
- Democrat Obama works to appeal Republican states in presidential campaign
- Ukrainian PM confident country will co-host 2012 European Championship
- Investment firms scrap $5.82 billion bid for casino and racetrack operater Penn National
- Ex-UBS broker's whistle-blower complaint alleges retaliation for cooperating with US probe
- ICC delays Zimbabwe fate, changes forfeited test to a draw and monitors Pakistan security
- New evidence links abnormalities in brain chemical serotonin to sudden infant death syndrome
- Soybeans rise to record for 3rd day, then retreat
- UN sets stage for showdown next week over Zimbabwe sanctions
- India polishes off 309-target to beat Sri Lanka and book place in Asia Cup final
- Brazil mining giant Vale announces nearly US$13 billion share offering
- Kentucky judge declares mistrial for 2 lawyers charged with diet-drug settlement fraud
- General Motors may bring new mini car to US as gas prices drive buyers to smaller vehicles
- Dara Torres 3rd-fastest in 100 freestyle prelims at Olympic swim trials
- Iraqi PM to parade improved stability on trip to Europe, Gulf
- Former track star pleads guilty to heroin charge
- Spielberg group gives $1M to Pennsylvania Jewish museum
- Paris politicians, activists revel in release of French-Colombian hostage Betancourt
- Small-caps historically seen leading market out of recession, could signal recovery starting
- Italy starts controversial plan to fingerprint thousands of Gypsies, including children
- Japanese underdog, hot to reclaim NY gluttony title, gets 2 fewer minutes
- Obama says his Iraq trip could alter his 16-month timetable for withdrawing troops
- Judge declares mistrial for 2 lawyers in diet-drug settlement fraud case; both rejailed
- Estate of NYC collector donates 50 tons of 78 rpm records to Syracuse University archives
- White House says Bush will attend opening ceremonies of Olympics
- Former Olympian pleads guilty to heroin charges
- 2 munitions dealers indicted in Miami on charges of exporting military aircraft parts to Iran
- YouTube must give Viacom video user logs in $1B copyright case as court rejects privacy claim
- Analyst: Chrysler may be stumbling toward bankruptcy, but GM, Ford may turn profit in 2010
- US State Department report suggests passport snooping more widespread than thought
- GE Aviation enters fast-growing industry segment with purchase of Czech turboprop engine maker
- War-funding law closes multibillion-dollar loophole in contract fraud crackdown
- Will Smith's children see `daddy being mean' in his new movie `Hancock'
- Chavez says next US president should not try to dominate the world
- US State Department denies it encouraged Texas-based oil company to sign deal with Iraqi Kurds
- Wall Street firms reduce borrowing from Fed's emergency program
- Dollar gains in Europe despite ECB rate hike, with no surprises in US job numbers
- Oops: Internet's address oversight agency finds its own addresses hijacked
- Bush administration lets World Trade Center health czar go
- Priestley says music industry 'a mess' after following Canadian band for reality series
- Banks forecast Canada's economy will rebound
- A look at past rescue missions
- Bryan brothers lose in Wimbledon semifinals without being broken
- McCain meets Mexican president, calls campaign staff shake-up part of "natural evolution"
- New Zealand trucks snarl cities in nationwide tax protest
- US command says it spent $250M trying to find, free hostages; praises Colombian rescue
- Obama says 'mental distress' not valid for late-term abortions
- White House says Supreme Court ruling could allow detainees to go free in the United States
- 2 drug firms to appeal $114M price fraud verdict
- Moss buys 50 percent of truck team
- Bush administration to replace health czar for World Trade Center
- Marino takes a 1-shot lead before a hometown fans
- Venezuela's Chavez says oil prices will keep rising, attacks falling US dollar
- Friday, July 11
- Glass art is attracting more collectors and has finally become a rising art form
- 2011 World Cup draw on Dec. 1 to be based on world rankings
- The oil well that started Nigeria's road to riches is still a source of strife and resentment
- Muslim sect conflict testing Indonesian religious tolerance
- Now all grown up, Jesse McCartney shows he's an adult, musically and personally, with new CD
- U.K. rapper-singer Estelle chronicles '4 years of crazy men' on new disc 'Shine'
- Q&A: Beastie Boy Adam 'MCA' Yauch discusses new basketball film 'Gunnin' for that 1 Spot'
- Television looks behind the audition curtain to find Broadway's new Elle Woods
- Chris Paul, Hornets agree to new deal
- Hansen fails to make Olympics in 200 breast
- Rangers sign Naslund, Kalinin; say goodbye to Jagr
- After raising rates, ECB and Trichet back off bold predictions and shift to neutral
- Judge slams former Refco CEO with 16-year prison term; deeds led to brokerage collapse
- The top ten music in the United States
- Wrap-up of entertainment quotes
- That Was the Week That Was
- Celebrity Birthdays
- REVIEW: 'Grid': summer's racing games
- `Gonzo' a clear-eyed look at Thompson
- `Trumbo' shines light on writer's words
- Review: Smith barely saves `Hancock'
- The new Pixar short, `Presto'
- Robot romance `Wall-e' has heart of gold
- Robot romance inspired by `Hello, Dolly'
- Capitol Records studios fight noise
- 'Rock Band 2' with new online modes
- Scott McClellan promotes his book
- Escovedo has another breakthrough album
- Adele stands apart from the pack
- Simpson winning over country fans
- Fabled music studio's golden anniversary
- T.I. turns to Young as mentor
- China agrees to more talks with Dalai Lama's envoys if he proves support for Olympics
- Ledger's Batman villain has Oscar shot
- Obama woos moderate voters with Iraq, abortion comments, McCain wraps up Mexico visit
- Chinese tourists arrive on historic direct flight to Taiwan in a sign of warming relations
- Morgan Hamm warned after getting cortisone-like shot without exemption
- Lost scenes from 1927 film 'Metropolis' shown in Argentina
- Australian Grand Prix race to be twilight affair
- Harry Kewell signs with Turkish club Galatasaray
- Mongolian police maintain calm after post-election violence; government appeals for patience
- Australia's Origin Energy rejects BG Group's US$13 billion takeover bid
- UN chief urges homeland SKorea to do more for international community
- Minnesota student, accused of trying to sell his vote on eBay, is charged with felony
- Jackson has 2-run single as Diamondbacks rally from 5-run deficit in ninth, beat Brewers 6-5
- Lester pitches 5-hitter, Red Sox rough up Pettitte and beat Yankees 7-0 to end 5-game skid
- Commonwealth envoy: Fiji parties agree to first talks since 2006 coup
- Private detective withdraws allegation that Malaysia No. 2 leader was involved with Mongolian
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Wariner not invincible, as Merritt proves in men's 400 at Olympic trials
- National League Leaders
- Lyttle has 15 points, 18 rebounds to help Comets hold off late rally by winless Dream
- China plans to use unmanned security drones to patrol sky over Olympic city of Qingdao
- Malaysian fuel price hike protesters undeterred by police warning
- Chrysler, Chinese automaker Great Wall to study sharing technology, distribution
- Chrysler, Chinese automaker Great Wall to study sharing technology, distribution
- Japan's ANA sets up panel to study purchase of Airbus A380, other aircraft
- G-8 meets amid growing calls for it to admit China, other top economies to summit
- Commonwealth envoy: Fiji parties agree to first talks since 2006 coup
- Asian markets mixed in midday trade; Nikkei threatens to stretch losing streak to 12 days
- Thai Supreme Court rejects former Prime Minister Thaksin's request to leave country
- Harry Kewell signs with Turkish club Galatasaray
- Lyttle has 15 points, 18 rebounds to help Comets hold off late rally by winless Dream
- Oil steady above US$145 a barrel after Saudis say no output boost planned
- Seattle's Lauren Jackson to lead Australia in Beijing
- Japan announces US$50 million in food aid for developing nations to fight soaring prices
- Chavez sidelined by Colombia's success in hostage rescue, but he may still have role to play
- Some psychiatric patients can wait days in American hospital emergency rooms
- Government adviser says Australia should raise gas prices to combat climate change
- Private detective withdraws sex claim against Malaysia's deputy prime minister
- Malaysian fuel price hike protesters undeterred by police warning
- Bradford & Bingley PLC revises funding plan after private equity firm TPG pulls out
- Mongolian capital calm as state of emergency winds down following deadly post-election riot
- High inflation pressuring Asian economies, but region remains robust, says ADB president
- BHP Billiton and China's Baosteel agree on iron ore price rise of up to 96.5 percent
- India's inflation rate hits 11.63 percent on rising food, oil prices
- Dalai Lama's envoy says Beijing talks were 'difficult' but pledges commitment to dialogue
- BHP Billiton and China's Baosteel agree on iron ore price rise of up to 96.5 percent
- North Korea accuses nuclear negotiating partners of slow energy shipments
- Private detective withdraws sex claim against Malaysia's deputy prime minister
- 9 convicted in Austria bank fraud case linked to collapse of US-based Refco Inc.
- Bradford & Bingley PLC revises funding plan after private equity firm TPG pulls out
- Government adviser says Australia should raise gas prices to combat climate change
- Philippine food, oil price hikes raise inflation to 11.4 percent, highest in 14 years
- BHP Billiton and China's Baosteel agree on iron ore price rise of up to 96.5 percent
- Swiss bank UBS expects 2Q results 'at or slightly below break-even' thanks to tax credit
- Dalai Lama's envoy says Beijing talks were 'difficult' but pledges commitment to dialogue
- Zimbabwe poised to voluntarily withdraw from the Twenty20 World Cup in England
- 60-pound tortoise returns home after 2 1/2-week adventure in northwestern Indiana
- Euro nearly flat on dollar buying US$1.5707 as markets await effects of ECB rate hike
- 9 convicted in Austria bank fraud case linked to collapse of US-based Refco Inc.
- North Korea accuses US of being slow to fulfill aid-for-disarmament deal
- Zimbabwe poised to voluntarily withdraw from the Twenty20 World Cup in England
- Indian truckers end strike after officials agree to not raise road tolls for at least 1 year
- Chinese shares, led by coal companies, fall to near 16-month low
- Zimbabwe poised to voluntarily withdraw from the Twenty20 World Cup in England
- Danny Glover's new film aims to bridge Japan-American prejudices
- Japan's key stock index extends longest losing streak since 1954 on oil price worries
- UN chief urges his South Korean compatriots to trust their government on beef safety
- Asian markets mixed amid high oil prices, uneven US economic data; Japan down 12th day
- Malaysian fuel price hike protesters undeterred by police warning
- France to greet freed hostage Ingrid Betancourt with warm welcome at presidential palace
- Audi's half-year Chinese sales rise 23 percent; A6 leading premium model
- North Korea accuses US of being slow in fulfilling aid-for-disarmament deal
- Russian president in Turkmenistan to consolidate Kremlin's grip on Central Asian energy
- Bangladesh wins toss, elects to bat in Super Four match against Pakistan
- Zimbabwe poised to voluntarily withdraw from the Twenty20 World Cup in England
- 9 convicted in Austria bank fraud case linked to collapse of US-based Refco Inc.
- Crocodile Dundee star dares Australian tax authorities to 'come and get me' in US
- UN chief urges his South Korean compatriots to trust their government on beef safety
- Court suspends ban on Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar
- Obama woos moderate voters with Iraq, abortion comments, McCain wraps up Mexico visit
- Wariner not invincible, as Merritt proves in men's 400 at Olympic trials
- Championship leader Massa crashes in British GP practice
- Asian markets mixed amid high oil prices, uneven US economic data; European indices open lower
- Pakistani government says it's 'serious' in fighting militants in volitile northwest
- Oil crawls below US$145 a barrel as dollar gains on euro, yen
- BHP Billiton and China's Baosteel agree on iron ore price rise of up to 96.5 percent
- Hong Kong's key stock index rises as Chinese bank issues positive outlook for first half
- North Korea accuses US, other nuclear negotiating partners of being slow on nuclear pact
- Bradford & Bingley PLC revises funding plan after private equity firm TPG pulls out
- Japan's key stock index extends longest losing streak since 1954 on oil price worries
- Tour de France using new rules to fight doping at this year's race
- British GP to leave Silverstone to move to Donington Park in 2010
- Asian markets mixed amid high oil prices, uneven US economic data; European indices open lower
- Agent denies Harry Kewell signs with Turkish club Galatasaray
- StatoilHydro strikes natural gas in new Barents Sea well off Norway's northern tip
- British GP to leave Silverstone to move to Donington Park in 2010
- Malaysia sends letter to Rice complaining of US interference in Anwar case
- Air France looking into launch of high-speed rail service in partnership with Veolia Transport
- Zimbabwe agrees to voluntarily withdraw from the Twenty20 World Cup in England
- Special delivery: 2 tigers flown by helicopter to Indian reserve in repopulation attempt
- Championship leader Massa crashes in British GP practice but sets fastest time
- Dutch winger Marvin Emnes signs for Middlesbrough in four-year deal
- Court suspends ban on Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar
- British GP Results
- India's economic rise skews traditional cricketing power base toward subcontinent
- Indigenous peoples say G-8's economic agenda responsible for global warming, food crisis
- Russian president in Turkmenistan to consolidate Kremlin's grip on Central Asian energy
- North Korea accuses US, other nuclear negotiating partners of being slow on nuclear pact
- 'Why not first?': Spain's Valverde eyes top prize at Tour de France
- EU, Russia optimistic about new deal on energy cooperation _ but talks remain open-ended
- Unemployment in Ireland jumps to 5.7 percent as recession fears loom
- British prime minister backs Zimbabwe withdrawal, former England captain Hussain attacks ICC
- Jaromir Jagr signs with Russia's Avangard Omsk after being released by Rangers
- Special delivery: 2 tigers flown by helicopter to Indian reserve in repopulation attempt
- Dutch winger Marvin Emnes signs for Middlesbrough in four-year deal
- Pakistan vs. Bangladesh Scoreboard
- British GP to leave Silverstone to move to Donington Park in 2010
- Aragones in Turkey to officially sign as Fenerbahce coach
- South Korean president's former business partner sentenced to 18 more months in prison
- Belgian leader urged to continue constitutional reform talks
- Obama on defensive about Iraq as he targets Republican strongholds during U.S. holiday
- Federer reaches sixth straight Wimbledon final with straight-set win over Safin
- Asia Cup: Pakistan fast bowlers dismiss Bangladesh for 115 in 38 overs
- Canadian telecom BCE, buyer group led by Ontario Teachers fund agree on terms of $35B buyout
- U.S. celebrations in Zimbabwe tempered by concern for Zimbabweans
- EU ready to consider new "appropriate measures" vs. perpetrators of Zimbabwe violence
- McDowell takes European Open lead with 67, Garcia second after a 64
- President Bush salutes new citizens at naturalization ceremony
- World record-holder Bolt to meet Powell in the 100 meters at DN Galan
- A.Q. Khan: North Korea received centrifuges from Pakistan with Musharraf's consent
- Olympic champion Kitajima says Hansen may have lacked motivation
- Australia captain Ricky Ponting returning to Australia from West Indies tour with hand injury
- BCE and Teachers takeover group agree on terms
- ICC chief executive Haroon Lorgat happy to keep sport and politics separate after Zimbabwe deal
- Chavez sidelined by hostage rescue, but still may have role to play
- Post-election riot in Mongolia underscores problems such as poverty, high inflation
- Pakistan remains confident of hosting Champions Trophy
- Oscar Pistorius looks to one last chance in Lucerne to earn Olympics place
- Jesse Helms, former conservative Republican US senator, dies at 86
- Garay beats Barashian in Argentina for WBA light heavyweight title
- Oil down near US$144 a barrel on hopes of deal with Iran on nuclear program
- Asia Cup: Pakistan beats Bangladesh
- Unemployment in Ireland jumps to 5.7 percent as recession fears loom
- West Indies wins toss, chooses to bowl first against Australia
- Air France looking into launch of high-speed rail service in partnership with Veolia Transport
- China's obsession with faked tiger photo shows deeper concerns about government trust
- Calzaghe vacates super-middleweight title to prepare for showdown with Jones Jr.
- On a continent where despotism is rife, few leaders willing to cast a stone at Mugabe
- Tour de France Stages
- New Pay TV contract boosts payouts to German Cup teams
- Sisters Grand Slam Matches
- Betancourt cries with joy upon arriving in France after 6 years as hostage in Colombia
- Man claims in lawsuit rapper Eminem punched him in 2006 inside Detroit strip club bathroom
- Former football star Dragan Dzajic released from Serbian jail
- ArcelorMittal signs production deal with Bulgarian steel maker
- Asian Cup: Pakistan beats Bangladesh by 10 wickets
- Hot Spring Tips
- Blue Lagoon Water Park
- Fulong Beach
- Fulong haishueiyuchang
- Jialeshuei&Manjhou
- Kenting National Forest Recreation Area
- GL hosts seminar on energy efficiency
- Parkview offers movie package
- Tourism Bureau launches '2000 feet, 1000 smiles'
- Westin introduces 2nd generation Heavenly Bed
- Brazil product exhibition opens
- A season of mango desserts at Grand Hyatt Taipei's Cha Lounge
- Taiex plummets to lowest since '06
- UBS claims it may break even on 2nd quarter
- Greenback pauses as traders mull over U.S. data, ECB remarks
- Global oil prices steady amidst record high rates, analysts say
- Wall Street on the rocks as earnings season approaches
- PRC's Baosteel agrees to big BHP iron price hike
- Austrian court convicts bankers over roles in heavy BAWAG losses
- Zambia officials say no need for concern on economic policy
- Bosch launches US$1.57b offer
- Origin Energy rejects US$13.3b takeover bid
- In Brief
- Millions of truckers in India call off strike, report claims
- French prosecutors seek charges against rogue trader assistant
- European bonds may rise on rate increase
- Marshall Islands declares energy crisis
- International Monetary Fund sees loss increasing to US$242 million
- Court order on YouTube user data fans privacy fears
- G8 to agree to make CO2 cuts, paper claims
- Australia must get tough on carbon emissions, says report
- Green cars are now chic instead of cheap
- 'Pregnant man' gives birth
- Virtual college campuses draw an audience
- Dylan's muse in a freewheelin' time writes memoir
- In Brief
- Manga-mania grips Paris at Japanese expo
- Estelle album chronicles 'four years of crazy men'
- Ledger's Batman villain wins acclaim from fellow actors
- Paparazzi feel the heat in California
- Sidelines
- Unruly fans, crowd violence haunt Olympic organizers
- Marino seizes one-stroke lead after Congressional 1st round
- Semifinal scuppers Schuettler's plans
- Australia prepares for battle of wills with stung French
- Lester shuts out Yankees to end Red Sox skid
- Venus and Serena set up Wimbledon final date
- Despite higher prices, U.S. farmers' markets are still thriving
- Freed terror suspect angry at bombers, Britain
- In Brief
- 7 dead and 5 missing after canoes run over river dam in Slovenia
- Nepal to seek an extension of UN peacekeeping mission
- North Korea claims partners are not fulfilling obligations
- Obama and McCain find it's about feelings
- In Brief
- Supreme Court rejects Thaksin's request to leave
- Mongolia's opposition demands vote recount
- South Korean police bust 'Taliban' drug ring
- Dozens injured in bomb blast in Belarus
- In Brief
- More than 20 women fall victim to online scam, says 165 hotline
- Kaohsiung mayor advocates a natural greeting
- Exhibition of woodworking machinery, suppliers opens in Taipei
- Body of missing banker recovered in Penghu
- Taiwan and Vatican relations are strong, claims ambassador
- Bush will attend opening ceremonies of the Games
- Wang to head Control Yuan, Legislature says
- Chinese tourists greeted with flags and flashes
- As Obama moves to center both left and right pile on with criticism
- Safin's game plan doesn't work against Federer in Wimbledon semifinals
- Wimbledon at a glance
- Roger Federer eyes 6th straight Wimbledon crown, with Rafael Nadal standing in his path again
- Allies now, Obama, Clinton to hold joint fundraisers in New York next week
- UK judge rules that Pringles lack enough potato to be taxable
- UK new car sales down 6 percent in June; fuel price a factor
- Euro slightly lower against dollar as markets mull less-than-hawkish ECB comments
- Asian Cup: Pakistan beats Bangladesh by 10 wickets
- Calzaghe vacates super-middleweight title to prepare for showdown with Jones Jr.
- Pro-Western groups, Milosevic's party sign coalition agreement
- Swiss bank UBS expects 2Q results 'at or slightly below break-even' thanks to tax credit
- Spain's Socialists wage necktie war; fashion rules clash with summer heat
- Bradford & Bingley PLC revises funding plan after private equity firm TPG pulls out
- Indigenous peoples say G-8's economic agenda responsible for global warming, food crisis
- Calzaghe vacates super-middleweight title to prepare for showdown with Jones Jr.
- BCE, buyout group led by teachers pension fund agree on terms of $35B buyout deal
- Mercedes-Benz Cars first half sales up 8 percent, Asia-Pacific region leads growth
- UN says new global tomato standard will ensure buyers get high-quality produce
- Guernsey becomes associate ICC member, while Bulgaria, Estonia and Turkey named affiliates
- A brief look ahead to the first stage of the Tour de France
- Political motives suspected in Macedonia shooting that wounds 8
- Brazil says Monaco has agreed to extradite fugitive banker
- FIFA: Brazil to face Portugal, Italy in friendly matches
- Former champion Bjarne Riis reinstated in Tour de France winners list by race organizers
- Loew: Euro 2008 finalist Germany still hasn't reached full potential
- International film festival opens in Czech spa Karlovy Vary with award for Robert De Niro
- Williams Sisters Grand Slam Doubles History
- Brazil picks sailor Scheidt as flag bearer for Beijing Olympics
- West Indies-Australia Scoreboard
- Belgian Philippot elected to lead European broadcasters
- Cat whose wild ways got owner in trouble now a purr-fectly sane house pet; judge drops case
- Symonds leads Australia to 282 for eight against West Indies in fourth one-day international
- Comic faces unique challenge as he tries to make switch from entertainment to Congress
- Fallout from doping scandals rules out some big names from the Tour de France
- No sticker shock here for wealthy buyers: tens of millions for `super yachts'
- Middlesbrough signs Dutch winger Marvin Emnes and French midfielder Didier Digard
- Former Colombian hostage Betancourt seems on the threshold of a new political career
- Matchfixing probe in Italy involves 5 Serie A players
- Man claims in lawsuit rapper Eminem punched him in 2006 inside Detroit strip club bathroom
- Tour de France begins without top stars in wake of doping scandals
- French banking watchdog fines Societe Generale for failing to spot unauthorized trades
- Fisher birdies last hole to take one-shot lead over McDowell in European Open
- Oil prices back off from record in previous session, trading thin as US markets closed
- Police say 2 out-of-town teens pelted by angry Oniontown residents after YouTube videos
- Police say 2 out-of-town teens pelted by angry Oniontown residents after YouTube videos
- France goalkeeper Coupet to Atletico Madrid in euro1.5 million deal
- Peruvian football officials lift ban on Pizarro, Farfan
- EU widens antitrust probe into BHP Billiton's proposed acquisition of Rio Tinto
- Police discover suspected pot plants at University of Michigan botanical gardens
- Brinkley vs. Cook joins rich NY history of image-crushing celebrity divorces
- French banking watchdog fines Societe Generale for failing to spot unauthorized trades
- Brazil can become Olympic power in near future, president says
- Barbershop faces a discord among members
- Colombian video shows hostages joyfully hugging in helicopter during rescue
- Say it Joe! No manager, so Ozaki has to speak about his lead at En-Joie
- Veteran Mark Martin joins powerhouse Hendrick team, will replace Casey Mears next year
- National Park Service considering reopening Statue of Liberty's crown after Sept. 11
- TD Securities taking US$94M hit on mispricing blamed on individual in London
- Park Service considers reopening Statue of Liberty's crown, shuttered since 2001
- Australia hold nerve as West Indies slump to one-run defeat
- West Indies-Australia Scoreboard
- Actress Michelle Rodriguez to play Dominican activist
- Report: Peru court convicts 2 for 1992 massacre, gives 20-year sentence
- Park Service considers reopening Statue of Liberty's crown, shuttered since 2001
- Myanmar court imprisons 4 protesters against new constitution for 'trespassing'
- NKorea received nuclear components from Pakistan with Musharraf's consent, alleges scientist
- Wisconsin man accused of faking heart attacks to avoid paying restaurant bills, cab fares
- State of emergency ends in Mongolia after election riots killed 5, injured hundreds
- US wavered over S. Korean executions
- Families tell of hidden Korean War bloodbath
- Colombian video shows hostages joyfully hugging in helicopter during rescue
- NASCAR-Sprint Cup-Coke Zero 400 Results
- 4 companies begin costly quest for oil and gas off Florida's coast
- Lee leads in Arkansas after first-round 64
- Pacific Nations Cup: Tonga beat Fiji 27-16
- NASCAR-Nationwide-Winn-Dixie 250 Results
- Hamlin gives Joe Gibbs Racing 12th Nationwide win of season with victory at Daytona
- Still seeking Beijing berth, Felix breezes to next round in women's 200 at trials
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- On the fence: Youkilis drive sits on wall, drops back for triple as Red Sox beat Yankees 6-4
- Bolivia's opposition governors agree to recall vote
- Colombian hostage rescue mission mimicked Venezuelan airlifts
- Spitzer call girl drops lawsuit claiming Girls Gone Wild founder exploited her on Internet
- J.J. Hardy, Bill Hall hit two-run homers to lead Milwaukee Brewers to 9-1 win over Pittsburgh
- Rockies beat Marlins 18-17 after trailing by 9 runs in biggest comeback in team history
- Thompson's late equalizer helps FC Dallas tie Wizards
- Fla. Gov. Charlie Crist proposes to girlfriend
- Lorena Ochoa considers men's matches
- Asia Cup: Sri Lanka looks to Mendis in final against India
- South Korean police brace for large protest over US beef imports
- Pakistan's Foreign Ministry: Khan case 'closed,' despite claims implicating Musharraf
- Tribal leader: Pakistan halts operation against militants to let elders try negotiating
- Phelps needs win over Crocker in 100 fly to ensure he swims 8 events at Beijing Olympics
- Japanese police detain four protesters during anti-globalization rally ahead of G-8
- Tri-Nations: New Zealand beats South Africa 19-8
- Pakistan eases assault on militants to let elders negotiate
- Harry Kewell signs two-year contract with Turkish club Galatasaray
- Tour de France starts without defending champion; Evans heads the challengers
- Alonso fastest in 3rd practice for British Grand Prix
- Australian Rules football results
- Team heads happy for British GP future, some sad to leave Silverstone
- Australia beats France 40-10, sweeps series 2-0
- Giteau leads Australia to 40-10 win over France
- ICC fines Australia for slow over rate in fourth ODI against West Indies
- Brazilian midfielder Geovanni joins Hull on free transfer from Manchester City
- Czech under-19 striker Libor Kozak joins Lazio
- Russian Duma quadruples funding for major political parties
- Germany's Merkel hopes for African leaders' support on Zimbabwe sanctions
- Tens of thousands of South Koreans protest against US beef
- Slovak shot putter Mikulas Konopka gets life ban for 2nd doping offense
- Report: Andrea Jaeger admits purposely losing 1983 Wimbledon final to Navratilova
- French president says China, India and other emerging nations should be invited to G8 summits
- Sangakkara says Asia transformed into powerhouse of cricket
- Private detective missing after revoking sex claim against Malaysia's No. 2 leader
- Kovalainen takes pole in British GP at Silverstone
- Challenges abound for Bush at he heads to Japan for his final Group of 8 economic summit
- Patriarch of banned Vietnamese Buddhist church dies after years under house arrest
- Key Indian party says US nuclear deal is in the nation's interest
- Tour de France starts without defending champion; cyclist out after 'silly accident'
- Palmeiras allows goalkeeper Cavalieri to negotiate with Liverpool
- Japanese sails solo across Pacific in wave-powered boat
- Angry Kashmiri protesters accuse Indian police of setting fire to Muslim shrine
- Analysis: McCain a GOP underdog in an election year in which trends favor Democrats
- US reports 943 people now sickened by salmonella; at least 130 hospitalized
- Bush honors troops, new US citizens on July 4 holiday weekend radio address
- Jamie Carragher plays down Liverpool's title chances in Premier League
- 14 pro-democracy demonstrators go on trial in Myanmar for demanding Suu Kyi's release
- Zimbabwe prison officer films how he and colleagues were forced to vote for Mugabe
- Alejandro Valverde wins first Tour de France stage
- Russian Duma quadruples funding for major political parties
- Lee tied for lead with 64 at NW Arkansas Championship; McPherson also 8 under
- Tour de France Stages-Winners
- Wimbledon Women's Champions
- Wimbledon Women's Final Results
- Wimbledon Men's Finalists Without Losing A Set
- Italian police arrest 3 Romanians suspected of cloning credit, bank cards
- Venus Williams beats sister Serena in straight sets for her fifth Wimbledon title
- Starting lineup for British GP
- Armenian president invites his Turkish counterpart to soccer match
- Cristiano Ronaldo likely to miss start of Premier League season after ankle surgery
- Room 18 Pub
- All-you-can-drink nightclubs---PASOUL
- All-you-can-drink nightclubs
- Youji Mingcha
- Boboli Italian restaurant
- Morning Cafe
- Tapas Bar: Taipei's home of great Spanish food
- Rocker Oldies Pub
- Manxman Mark Cavendish sets sights on sprint glory
- Spitz ready to see record fall to Phelps
- Federer and Nadal poised for Wimbledon epic
- Sidelines
- Rockies register record recovery to claim 18-17 win over Marlins
- Americans Pernice, Overton share lead at ATT National
- Australia snatch one-run victory
- Massa fastest despite crash at Silverstone
- In Brief
- Wine leads to a better life, for mice at least, study says
- U.N. agrees on global tomato standard
- Reconstruction may have lasting gains, says study
- UK's Health Service celebrates sixty years of providing free care
- Myrtle Beach rocks, but not where you might think
- Union support sags on fifth day of Peru mining strike
- EU airline pollution plan could spark trade wars, officials claim
- Iran hands nuclear offer response, report says
- Vodafone mobile wins tax-avoidance in UK
- Large Indonesian coal producer cleared to raise US$1.3 billion
- EU steps up scrutiny of BHP takeover of Rio Tinto
- Crude oil falls below US$145 a barrel
- Regulator slaps bank a US$6.3 million fine
- Paris fashion summit shows catwalks suffering 'white-out' of black models
- City of extravagance gleams in barren Kazakh landscape
- Bestsellers
- Eunuch sleuth defies death in Venice
- Facing the challenges of aging in an ever-changing world
- Singh's new friends can help India delay poll
- In Brief
- Insurgents kill 3 in Thai south
- Nuclear stance has not changed, Iran declares
- Member of parliament shot dead in Afghanistan
- Man arrested for murder of 2 students in London
- Thousands of protesters rally ahead of G-8 summit in Japan
- ITRI holds ceremony to mark 35th anniversary of its founding
- Nantou county concerned about local hotel capacity
- Ten new Taiwan-developed medicines to hit the market by 2015
- Chiayi government to introduce certification of local high-end tea
- PRC visitors say 'Qie ci' when they pose for photos
- Single mothers and children in Hualien need assistance
- Number of severe enterovirus cases tops 300, disease control official says
- Chinese tourists enjoy famous brunch at Grand Hotel
- Outgoing EU official lauded for excellent work in Taiwan
- Lien Chan expresses pride over flights
- Wang calls on all political parties not to intervene in nominations
- Lebanese leaders are close to agreement, sources say
- Hidden camera footage exposes Mugabe 'vote-rigging'
- Examination Yuan nominee withdraws name from review
- Venus Williams beats sister Serena in straight sets for her fifth Wimbledon title
- Macedonian governing coalition to include ethnic Albanian party
- Most Wimbledon Singles Championships
- Williams Sisters Grand Slam Singles Finals Results
- Germany's Merkel hopes for African leaders' support on Zimbabwe sanctions
- Jay Chou, Karen Mok take top prizes at Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards
- Jay Chou, Karen Mok take top prizes at Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards
- Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal face off in 3rd straight Wimbledon final, 6th major final
- Race director Christian Prudhomme hopes new-look Tour will provide 'more mystery'
- Serena Williams already gathering information to beat Venus next time
- Fisher birdies last hole to lead McDowell by 3 strokes in European Open
- Spain's ruling Socialist party re-elects Zapatero as leader
- Argentina's lower house of congress backs grain-export taxes that provoked protests
- Macedonian governing coalition to include ethnic Albanian party
- Laura Robson wins Wimbledon girls' title to become first British singles champion in 24 years
- Olmert rival: Kadima primary must replace prime minister
- Lloyd's deflected goal gives U.S. 1-0 win over Sweden in pre-Olympic friendly
- Tyson Gay falls during 200, carted off track at US Olympic athletics trials
- Venus, Serena Williams pair up to win 3rd Wimbledon doubles title
- Betancourt says doctors give her good news after medical checkup
- Gay falls during 200 quarterfinal, carted off track at US Olympic trials
- Obama says he's committed to ending Iraq war, denies any change in war stance
- Wimbledon at a glance
- Stunning Colombian military rescue raises question: Will the triumphant Uribe run again?
- Briscoe earns fourth straight IRL pole for Penske at Watkins Glen
- Smiling Eduardo Romero leads Dick's Sporting Goods Open
- Sturm beats Griffin, avenges draw to retain WBA middleweight title
- Haitian official says 2 journalists killed in mob attack
- New Zealand to tour Zimbabwe unless government intercedes
- Recently retired Mayweather accuses US TV outlet of bias against black fighters
- A steady round by Pernice gives him a one-shot lead at Congressional
- Colombian army finds ton of explosives in house outside capital
- Terra gets Olympic Internet and mobile rights in Latin America
- Camping World Grand Prix at The Glen Results
- Private detective missing after revoking sex claim against Malaysia's No. 2 leader
- Sunday, July 13
- Tens of thousands of South Koreans protest against US beef
- Man seen in Internet video shocking father with stolen stun gun gets prison time
- International serial killer Charles Sobhraj engaged to get married with Nepalese woman
- Americans' unhappy birthday
- As cars take over in booming China, bicycles prove a hardy perennial
- An animated movie dredges up memories of Israel's 'forgotten' war
- Hoelzer sets world record in women's 200 backstroke
- Kenyan village gets clinic
- Americans reveal concerns, solutions
- Ecuador's Constitutional Assembly drops charges against former president
- Betancourt undergoes battery of medical tests three days after being freed
- Travel industry looks to boost US share of international tourism
- Uribe pledges closer ties with Venezuela, but Ecuador tensions remain
- Favored Massa, Hamilton hit by Silverstone surprises
- Chavez threatens to expel banks from European countries that apply new immigration rules
- Andrew Firestone, star of reality TV's "The Bachelor," weds model in California
- Cardinals rally for three in the ninth to beat Cubs 5-4
- Former Brazilian international Amaral signed by Perth Glory
- Mariano Rivera, Yankees hold off Red Sox rally in 9th inning for 2-1 victory
- France's Boyoud, Harinordoquy out for 3 weeks
- Malaysian police on global manhunt for investigator who stirred politics with sex claim
- Tri-Nations: New Zealand kicks of Tri-Nations with gritty win
- Myanmar state-media says 1990 election victory by Nobel laureate no longer relevant
- Busch wins drag race with Edwards to the finish at Daytona
- South Korea to limit vehicle use by public workers to save energy
- NASCAR-Sprint Cup-Coke Zero 400 Results
- Under tight security, G-8 leaders face expectations on climate, oil and Zimbabwe
- Small protests held as G-8 leaders arrive on northern Japanese island of Hokkaido
- Cluster bombs and anarchists: Summit of powerful draws hodgepodge of activists, causes
- Pacific Nations Cup: Samoa beat Japan 37-31
- Thousands protest fuel price hike in Malaysia despite police warning
- As cars take over in booming China, bicycles prove a hardy perennial
- New Zealand Maori win Pacific Nations Cup with 21-18 win over Australia A
- 14 killed after heavy rains in northern India; death toll from monsoon season rises to 79
- Thousands of Islamists mark anniversary of Pakistan's crackdown on radical Red Mosque
- Australian rugby league results
- Inglis scores two tries as Melbourne beats Canberra
- New Zealand Maori win Pacific Nations Cup with 21-18 win over Australia A
- Bush: Not attending Olympics opening ceremony would be `affront' to Chinese people
- Asia Cup: India wins toss, elects to bowl against Sri Lanka
- Bush tells Japan he won't ignore North Korean abductions of Japanese citizens
- Indonesian official says arrests of Islamic militants have weakened terror network
- Tibetan 'freedom torch' reaches peak of Taiwan's tallest mountain
- Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate says she won't seek re-election in legislature
- Pope: G-8 in Japan must show courage in battling poverty, hunger, amid high food prices
- Britain calls for sanctions in the face of Zimbabwean president's defiance
- Bush puts trade, Africa, climate change high on his agenda at G-8 summit
- Report: Emirates calls on GCC countries to depeg currencies from US dollar to curb inflation
- Israeli settler filmed beating Palestinian man in West Bank
- Rosberg starts British GP from pit lane after suspension changes
- Bush puts trade, aid to Africa, climate change high on his agenda at G-8 summit
- Alejandro Valverde defends yellow jersey on stage 2 of Tour de France
- Israeli settlers beat Palestinian man in West Bank
- China premier calls for continued fight against inflation, wants 'acceptable' price increases
- China premier calls for continued fight against inflation, wants 'acceptable' price increases
- Welsh town shows how barriers to first-time buyers help deepen housing slump in Britain
- Lee scores to lead Kashiwa past Gamba in J-League football
- Tribal elders, government officials try talks to end military operation in Pakistan
- 2 retired generals formally arrested in Turkish probe into alleged coup plot
- Hamilton wins rainy British GP to lead drivers championship
- India restricts Sri Lanka to 273 despite Jayasuriya's century in Asia Cup final
- Outlawed Russian party establishes union of political prisoners
- India restricts Sri Lanka to 273 in Asia Cup final, Jayasuriya smashes 125
- Despite isolated locale, protesters, police provide backdrop for G-8 summit
- Four teams tested before stage 2 of Tour de France, all cleared to race
- British GP Results
- Hushovd wins 2nd stage of the Tour de France; Valverde retains race lead
- German coalition renews dispute over nuclear power as election comes into view
- Australia wins toss and bats against West Indies in fifth one-day match
- Lee, Ji share LPGA lead in Arkansas
- Frankfurt Ironman results
- Pearl Milk Tea (Zhen-zhu nai-cha)
- Tisja Young Talents Jazz Concert Series
- Liouciou Specific Scenery Area
- Hsiao Liouciou Ecological Camping Area
- Federer says that Nadal has made him tougher
- Valverde wins 1st stage to pull on Tour's yellow jersey
- Venus downs Serena to win her fifth title at Wimbledon
- Sidelines
- New Zealand Maori pip Australia A to take Pacific Nations title
- Showman Hall exits Olympic trials with a bang
- Thorn suspension blights All Blacks victory
- Tyson Gay crashes out of U.S. 200 meters trials
- Meena Lee surges to front in Arkansas
- Nestor and Zimonjic win Wimbledon doubles title
- Kovalainen takes first pole of his career at Silverstone
- Shipping trade helps disaster relief
- TNWA adds Jacksonville to ESX
- TFA: bunker surcharge to go up to US$575
- Grand Alliance, TNWA introduce new joint Asia-Black Sea service
- AADA announces bunker fee increase
- Evergreen boosts presence in central and south America
- Yang Ming launches new container ship
- IMO to focus climate change in its Maritime Day theme
- Bleak outlook for oil majors, analysts say
- Swiss watchdog asks Credit Suisse and UBS to set aside more capital
- Developing nations summit set to tackle inflation crisis
- Demand for low energy electronics on the rise
- CAL, Mandarin start weekend flights
- Formula 1 ace opts for property investment in resort Phuket
- Daikanyama offers special dishes
- French Bastille Day ball July 12
- Sheraton offers unique cake made by award-winning chef
- More service trades join energy-saving plan
- In Brief
- Caribbean leaders to establish shared fund to market region's tourism
- South Korea orders less driving as part of energy saving plan
- Airlines shed weight as fuel prices surge
- Taiwan regulator vows to aid Polaris after death of company chairman
- China needs carbon trading commitment, Garnaut says
- Property boom in Singapore cools, experts say
- Malaysians hold protest as turmoil deepens
- In Brief
- Quake panda gives birth to cubs in China
- Poe's former cottage to be renovated
- Jay Chou clears up at Golden Melody Awards
- Man gets carried away by 150 balloons
- Factory raided in rotting cheese probe
- Pop band ABBA will never re-form, ex-member tells British newspaper
- Irish woman seeks 'husband' for 120 liters of beer
- Kenyan brothers realize dreams to raise funds, build clinic in home village
- Babies' deaths cast shadow on Egypt's health care system
- In Brief
- Karzai calls for probe into civilian deaths
- Militants may have been weakened
- South Africa's president meets Mugabe for talks
- Mongolia lifts state of emergency as the president appeals for calm
- 'Sex claim' private investigator subject of international manhunt
- Ma must put out backyard fires
- In Brief
- Murdered student's parents urge killer to come forward
- Top Hong Kong democrat to end political career
- Tens of thousands uprooted by floods
- Islamists vow jihad on anniversary of siege
- In Brief
- Large biotechnology exhibition to be held at TWTC this month
- Tibetans Freedom Torch lit atop Jade Mountain
- Institute of TeleSurgery launched in Changhua
- Environmentalists to protest Suhua expressway
- Review of Examination Yuan nominations to go ahead as scheduled, says KMT
- Future of cross-strait flights is rosy, says Liu
- Wang refutes reports of plans to resume Unification Council
- UAE scraps Iraq debt, names Baghdad envoy
- Suhua Freeway project to begin this year, premier says
- Bush backs Japan on issue of North Korea abductions
- Lewis Hamilton wins rainy British GP to lead drivers championship
- Nadal beats Roger Federer to win Wimbledon title in five-set thriller
- Bob beats brother Mike in battle of the Bryans in Wimbledon mixed doubles final
- Taiwanese team wins junior doubles at Wimbledon
- ARATS vice president visits Taiwan
- Nomination for Examination Yuan head dropped
- New Control Yuan members to take office Aug.1
- Taiwan culls goats after pox outbreak in Taoyuan
- Mao Zedong replaced by Bird's Nest on new 10 yuan Olympic note
- Taiwan insurer set to make inroads into China
- Taiwan's convenience store chains vying for Chinese market share
- 38 medical treatment ads found in violation of law in Taipei
- PC monitor market seen likely grow despite competition from notebooks
- Taiwan students to compete in Int'l Biology Olympiad in India
- Taiwan IT sector expected to perform exceptionally: think tank
- Tainan government urges flushing of toilet paper to save costs
- Suicide in 15-24 age group in Taipei up in 2007
- Kaohsiung delegation to promote tourism in China
- Alternative road plan "old wine in new bottle": environmentalists
- Taiwan urged to take advantage of Chinese funds, markets
- Demand for yuan higher than for NT dollar: bankers
- Taiwan hoping for direct flights with Israel
- Israel reopens Gaza cargo crossings according to terms of truce with Hamas
- Andreas Ivanschitz to stay at Panathinaikos for four more years
- Wellington close to world record at Frankfurt Ironman; McCormack sets course record in men's event
- Unger shows he is ready for Beijing with triathlon World Cup win
- SUMMIT NOTEBOOK: Bush celebrates 62nd birthday _ literally on the fly
- Real Madrid not confident about Man United selling Ronaldo, but will be ready to negotiate
- World Cup Triathlon Results
- Smith's `Hancock' has superpowered debut with $66 million weekend; `WALL-E' tops $100 million
- Romania captain Cristian Chivu weds news reader girlfriend
- Mendis destroys India with 6-13 as Sri Lanka retains Asia Cup title by 100 runs
- Fiorentina unveils new signings Vargas and Comotto
- Australia reaches record 341 for eight against Windies in fifth one-day match
- Mendis takes 6 for 13; Sri Lanka beats India by 100 runs to retain Asia Cup
- Report: AC Milan says Chelsea made 'astronomical' offer for Kaka
- Scolari says it's fantastic to finally be at Chelsea, ready to meet players
- NBC Universal makes deal to buy The Weather Channel and Weather.com; terms not disclosed
- Obama prepares for week of campaigning in Republican-leaning states
- ICC reiterates commitment to security, safety at Champions Trophy
- Rodriguez, Utley top fan voting for MLB All-Star Game starters
- Palestinian president Abbas in Syria to address peace, strife among Palestinian factions
- Kim wins at AT&T National for second victory of season
- NBC Universal in deal to buy The Weather Channel and Weather.com from Landmark for $3.5B
- 2008 Wimbledon Champions
- Tyson Gay diagnosed with mild strain in leg muscle; light regimen for 2 weeks
- Former mountain great Richard Virenque tips Evans to win Tour de France
- Mexican art museum in Chicago opens exhibit on immigrant sorrows, joys in US
- Men's Grass Court Winning Streaks
- Roger Federer's Grand Slam Finals Results
- French Open-Wimbledon Same Year Men's Champions
- Eduardo Romero survives shaky end, wins Dick's Sporting Goods Open
- Ronchi, Johnson pace Australia to 169-run victory, 5-0 sweep of West Indies
- Fiji to review "inconsistent" Pacific Nations Cup performances
- Lee Seon-hwa birdies 18th to win NW Arkansas Championship by a stroke
- Federal plan to eradicate livestock disease would target elk around Yellowstone National Park
- Television channel switches porn for rugby
- Television channel switches porn for rugby
- Hunter-Reay claims first IndyCar victory, thanks to mistake by Dixon
- Schalk Brits called into Boks squad for injured Smit
- Ajax signs Miralem Sulejmani in record Dutch league transfer
- Brazilian Soccer Results
- Minister says farming will continue as Australia becomes drier
- ATMs and spitting bans; Beijing's remarkable Olympic makeover begins on its sidewalks
- Father of soldier killed in Iraq wins Pentagon contract for bomb-busting robots
- Be they Obamas or McCains, scrutiny and opportunity awaits the next presidential children
- Former rugby league international Tahu picked in Wallaby squad for Tri-Nations
- 2 retired generals formally arrested in Turkish probe into alleged coup plot
- Marcos saves penalty, Palmeiras draws Atletico Mineiro 1-1 in Brazilian league
- Longoria homers, Rays beat Royals for seventh straight victory
- Hamilton overcomes rain, rivals to prevail at Silverstone
- Obama, McCain try to appeal to Hispanic voters, Obama also traveling to southern states
- Australia to play Netherlands in football friendly
- National League Leaders
- Essence Festival wraps up in New Orleans
- Poll: Colombian president's popularity soars after hostage rescue
- Torres sets another American record to win 50 free
- Bush says China, India need to come on board for global greenhouse gas reduction
- Turks and Caicos premier rejects British lawmakers call for corruption inquiry
- Coca-Cola settles class action lawsuit by institutional investors for $137.5M, admits no fault
- Report: Toyota plans solar-powered air conditioning on next Prius gas-electric hybrid model
- SKorean president ready to meet NKorean leader Kim to help denuclearization process
- Investors get first glimpse of quarterly earnings with Alcoa, GE set to report
- Thousands protest at police headquarters over lack of action against former Thai PM
- Oil prices drop below US$144 a barrel on signs that Iran nuclear tensions are easing
- Torres sets another American record to win 50 free
- Australian plan to slash carbon emissions attacked as likely to bankrupt electric plants
- Parker leads LA Sparks over Mercury
- China to provide free Bibles to athletes, visitors during Olympic Games
- SKorean president names new ministers of agriculture, welfare, education affairs
- Medvedev holds first meetings with Western leaders as Russia's president
- South Korean president names new ministers of agriculture, welfare, education
- New Zealand's prime minister says she won't step aside as party lags ahead of elections
- New Zealand's prime minister says she won't step aside as party lags ahead of elections
- Report: Toyota plans solar-powered air conditioning on next Prius gas-electric hybrid model
- Thousands protest at police headquarters over lack of action against former Thai PM
- Vietnam starts work on country's largest steel plant, part of US$1.7 billion project
- Fresenius in deal to acquire US generic drug maker APP Pharmaceuticals in US$3.7 billion deal
- easyJet June passenger total up 19.5 percent, load factor strong at 86.9 pct
- Nadal outlasts 5-time champion Federer in 5 sets to win 1st Wimbledon title
- Developing, developed countries far apart on climate change ahead of G-8 summit
- InBev to file statement with SEC to remove current Anheuser-Busch board
- Rugby league convert Tahu has coach Deans' respect
- CNOOC's oil-services firm says it plans to offer US$2.5 billion for Norway's Awilco Offshore
- Vietnam starts work on country's largest steel plant, part of US$7.9 billion project
- Oil prices drop below US$144 a barrel on signs that Iran nuclear tensions are easing
- CNOOC's oil-services firm says it plans to offer US$2.5 billion for Norway's Awilco Offshore
- easyJet June passenger total up 19.5 percent, load factor strong at 86.9 pct
- Australia captain Ricky Ponting undergoes wrist surgery
- EU proposes contributing
- Euro down against dollar at US$1.5617 as markets continue to mull ECB move
- Bush says he is 'extremely disappointed' with presidential election in Zimbabwe
- Japanese shares rebound, snap longest losing streak in 54 years
- Taiwanese give thumbs-up to Chinese tourists as direct flights begin
- Indian Kashmir's top elected official to resign following weeks of violent protests
- Austria conservative party leader to recommend early elections at meeting of party officials
- Medvedev holds first meetings with Western leaders as Russia's president
- Indian Kashmir's top elected official to resign following weeks of violent protests
- Strikes at Lufthansa subsidiaries disrupt air traffic; 157 flights canceled in Germany
- InBev to ask Anheuser-Busch shareholders to remove company's board
- Allyson Felix an easy Olympic entrant in 200
- SKorean president replaces 3 ministers in fallout over US beef, hoping to stem protests
- Taiwanese give thumbs-up to Chinese tourists as direct flights begin
- Chinese shares rebound after slump, led by airlines, financial stocks
- Indian city to get Daimler-Hero truck plant
- EMI taps household consumer products exec to head recorded music division
- Austria conservative party leader to recommend early election
- France says Algerian president to attend Mediterranean summit, ending concern he would snub it
- Thousands protest against Thai police over lack of action against former prime minister
- British manufacturing output falls 0.5 pct in May; 3-month production output drops 0.5 pct
- Parliament to vote on new Serbian government
- Polish foreign minister in US for talks with Rice about missile defense
- Hong Kong's stock market gains on strength of mainland Chinese shares
- Austria conservative party leader to recommend early election
- European Commission wants to allow reduced VAT rates on catering, housing
- Nonna Mordyukova, Russian actress who played quintessential Soviet woman, dies at age 82
- Cristiano Ronaldo undergoing surgery on right ankle in Amsterdam
- EMI taps household consumer products exec to head recorded music division
- Alejandro Valverde defends yellow jersey on stage 3 of Tour de France
- Bush calls Zimbabwe election a 'sham' as G-8 summit opens with focus on Africa
- Oil prices drop below US$144 a barrel, but poised to resume upward march
- Indian Kashmir's top elected official resigns following weeks of violent protests
- EU Commission wants to allow reduced VAT rates on catering, housing
- Acknowledging economic woes, John McCain touts his plan to create jobs, help workers
- Essence Festival wraps up in New Orleans
- Swiss newspapers describe Roger Federer as a fallen king
- England rugby player Mike Tindall pleads guilty to driving drunk
- Wimbledon champion Nadal pulls out of Mercedes Cup with knee problems
- Climate change strategy isolates US at summit of industrialized nations
- McCain presents his economic plan, Obama is set to travel to the southern states
- WTA Tour Rankings
- Report: Inter sends fax to Chelsea seeking to open talks for Lampard
- Volkswagen says decision on US plant expected after July 15
- Hamburg wants to end contract with Juan Pablo Sorin
- UN, World Bank chiefs urge G-8 to make progress on climate change, food crisis
- AP-Yahoo News poll: More than ever, public sees Obama as agent of change, McCain as just old
- Method of AP-Yahoo News Poll
- AP-Yahoo News poll finds most use old to describe McCain, change for Obama
- ATP Rankings
- Air Berlin sees slight drop in June passengers to 2.7 million; touts new efficiency plan
- Austria conservative party leader to recommend early election
- BMW sales down nearly 3 percent in June; company posts sales record for first 6 months
- GM said to consider job and brand cuts, adding small cars as US auto market drop continues
- Ex-hostage Betancourt urges Colombian president to tone down 'hate' speech toward rebels
- EU Commission wants to allow reduced VAT rates on catering, housing
- UNICEF says Myanmar's recovery from cyclone proceeding effectively
- A-Rod's wife files for divorce in Miami
- China has 100 million people with no siblings as result of one-child rule, report says
- A-Rod's wife alleges infedelity in divorce papers
- China to provide free Bibles to athletes, visitors during Olympic Games
- A-Rod's wife alleges infedelity in divorce papers
- A-Rod's wife alleges infedelity in divorce papers
- A-Rod's wife alleges infedelity in divorce papers
- US stocks open higher ahead of start of earnings reports as oil prices pull back below $141
- Wimbledon championship helps No. 2 Rafael Nadal close in on No. 1 Roger Federer in rankings
- Wimbledon champion Nadal pulls out of Mercedes Cup with knee problems
- Democrats say Obama will accept nomination in Denver's 76,000-seat football stadium
- Cheap in-vitro fertilization ready for Africa, doctors say
- Carl Icahn urges Yahoo holders to elect new board; says Microsoft prepared to restart talks
- Obama blames Washington for country's economic woes, says McCain won't make a difference
- US stocks advance as rising dollar sends oil lower
- ATP-Swedish Open Results
- GM said to consider job and brand cuts, adding small cars as US auto market drop continues
- Protesters briefly hold up leading riders at Tour de France
- Despite the success of "Mamma Mia!" ABBA songwriters say there's no chance of a reunion tour
- HSBC clerk jailed for 9 years in Britain for euro90 million fraud
- Obama's plane makes safe, unscheduled landing in St. Louis to deal with flight control problem
- Norway's troubled Norske Skog sells assets of closed Czech paper mill
- Parliament to vote on new Serbian government
- Sen. Kennedy's wife says he's fighting fatigue but doing well with cancer treatments
- Spanish rider Angel Gomez hurt in Tour de France crash
- Microsoft says it's willing to renew Yahoo negotiations if shareholders oust board
- Euro finance ministers seek ways to cool high oil prices
- Obama's plane makes safe, unscheduled landing in St. Louis with flight control problem
- House of Lords begins hearing appeal by Serious Fraud Office over BAE-Saudi corruption probe
- US dollar up, gold down in European trading
- Rivalry between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal as good as tennis gets
- Queiroz stays mum on possible Portugal job, says officials are in talks
- EU Commission wants to allow reduced VAT rates on catering, housing
- Oil pulls back as dollar rises and Mideast tensions subside; long-term slide seen as unlikely
- French rider Samuel Dumoulin wins 3rd stage of the Tour de France
- Directors of embattled TNK-BP joint venture vote to retain Dudley as chief executive
- Fed, SEC complete information sharing pact
- Liverpool gives Portsmouth permission to enter transfer talks with Crouch
- Ballack in no hurry to re-sign with Chelsea, eager to defend losses in big events
- Indian police arrest 4 people for clash at cricket match
- Indian police arrest 4 people for clash at cricket match
- NASCAR Sprint Cup Leaders
- Euro down against dollar as German industrial production numbers for May disappoint
- LOHAS and Energy Conservation Exhibition at the Discovery Center 7/4～9/19
- About Reuifang
- Shihsanhang Museum Of Archaeology
- Green Island
- Aboriginal Culture
- Shopping Area
- 2008’s Most Wanted Summer Camp “Little Potter” Now Accepts Reservation
- Report says Chelsea puts big money on table for Kaka
- Taiwan's Yang and Hsieh win junior doubles at Wimbledon
- Sidelines
- Ronaldo likely staying at Manchester United, Real Madrid boss says
- Flawless Anthony Kim captures AT&T National title
- Mendis leads Sri Lanka to Asia Cup triumph
- Hushovd wins stage 2 of Tour as Valverde maintains lead
- Lagat sprints to 1,500 win, claims second Olympic berth
- Taiwan's Kuo helps Dodgers to victory over the Giants
- Hamilton masters rain to silence critics
- Japan's Canon to build plant for digital cameras
- Greenback firms in Asia amid caution over G-8 talks
- South Korea's central bank pledges to stabilize won
- Taipei shares close up 1.56 percent
- Chinese banks lead Asian stocks to rise
- New Prius to feature solar-powered air conditioning
- UK industrial output slides as growth slows
- Dubai International cites Asia as the place to invest in 2008
- Oil prices drop below US$144 on Iran easing nuclear tensions
- Grand Hotel Taipei features cultural summer retreat package
- Digi releases high performance embedded device server
- Cultural exchange by way of belly dance performance
- CAL, Mandarin join direct cross-strait charter flights
- Kaohsiung World Games countdown
- Ambassador Kaohsiung presents 'Assorted Fruit Summer Buffet'
- Formosan Naruwan Taitung celebrates Valentine's Day
- Sheraton offers banquet special
- In Brief
- Costa Rica leader defends donations from a regional bank and Taiwan
- Bank of Japan governor says economy will keep expanding
- 'Bird's Nest' replaces Mao on Olympic currency note
- Air China shares rise the most in two months after flights to Taiwan
- InBev seeks to oust Anheuser-Busch board as takeover grows hostile
- Bangladeshis abroad boost economy by US$7.9 billion
- NBC to purchase Weather Channel for US$3.5 billion
- Nude girl art row flares up in Australia
- Britons unwilling to give up annual holiday
- Study says male fertility declines
- Some coffee fans get grim delight in Starbucks' woes
- In Brief
- Dizzee Rascal tops British singles charts
- Will Smith rules box office with 'Hancock'
- As Rock in Rio wraps in Spain, where to next?
- Hostage rescue to be made into movie
- Islamic Liberation Party plans to set-up a Muslim state in PRC's remote west
- Hands-up for Jesus at 'Christian Woodstock'
- Young man who claims was sodomized by politician under police protection
- Support for Japanese Prime minister rises to 30%, poll shows
- Betancourt faces appeals to run for Colombian president
- Humidity helps firefighters battle massive U.S. blaze
- Hidden risks of direct links
- In Brief
- Thousands protest over lack of action against former Thai prime minister
- Local threats top security worries for Olympic Games, official says
- South Korean president sacks ministers for U.S. beef deal
- Medvedez holds first meeting with main chiefs
- In Brief
- DOH reports rise in suicide rate of young adults aged from 15 to 24
- Kaohsiung delegation will head to Guangzhou to promote tourism
- Officials hope to see start of direct flights with Israel
- Chinese tourists draw favorable reviews with start of direct flights
- Shin Kong Life Insurance set to make inroads into China by partnering with Hainan Airlines
- Young creative entrepreneurs demonstrate abilities
- Students to compete in India biology contest
- Environmental groups protest Premier Liu's alternative road plan
- Demand for yuan higher than for NT dollar, say bankers
- Tainan government urges flushing of toilets
- President to communicate more with lawmakers, says spokesman
- Legislature decried for rejecting women's rights activist
- African leaders urge G-8 to tackle oil, food prices
- Taiwan inflation quickens to fastest in 8 months
- Car bomb at Indian embassy in Afghanistan leaves 41 dead
- Obama's plane makes safe, unscheduled landing in St. Louis with flight control problem
- With promises to keep, China has unfinished business before Olympics open in a month
- Tug-of-war, obstacle courses, live pigeon shooting: Reliving quirky sports in Olympic history
- MOTC head respects decision by CAL chairman to step down
- Taipei Mayor vows to remove city's garbage mountain
- 73% of seniors feel happier with home care companions: foundation
- Probe into goat pox begins
- Indicted psychiatrist in eastern Taiwan released on NT$30m bail
- 30kg of illegal items seized from direct charter passengers
- Grass Mountain Artist Village in Taipei opens to resident artists
- Poll finds continued interest in buying residential property
- Attendance at Interwood Taipei hits new high
- Taipei County launches smart bus stop signs
- Taiwan's exports, imports up in June
- 2008 ICRT Battle of The Bands 6/11, 2008 ~ 7/15, 2008
- Discovery Center Of taipei
- Naitonal Museum Of History:Millet and His Time
- Taroko National Park
- McCain, Obama duel on economic fix-it plans
- Taichung County to push produce in Malaysia
- Direct selling sector's revenues down 4 percent in 2007
- Direct links mask hidden risks
- Inflation in Taipei in first 6 months sets new high
- Annual CPI forecast set to rise: local think tanks
- U.S. senators concerned about freeze on arms sales to Taiwan
- Taiwan's new tennis hope Yang says he will focus on turning professional