- Germany and Austria coaches banished from the touchline during crucial Euro 2008 match
- Lesbian couple of 55 years prepare to be among the first in California to say 'I do'
- Hole by hole at US Open playoff Monday between Tiger Woods and Rocco Mediate
- New Zealand cafe fined after serving dishwashing liquid for mulled wine
- MySpace gets $6 million in lawsuit against alleged spammer
- Key Sadrist in Amarah vows to support security crackdown in the Iraqi city
- Klasnic starts against Poland to become first kidney transplant recipient to play at Euro 2008
- French probe anonymous bomb threats to trains, demands for release of Italian
- US stocks trade mixed as oil retreats
- France captain Patrick Vieira wants answers for injury at Euro 2008
- Oil futures hit record near $140 a barrel, then fall as traders weigh Saudi production offer
- Ex-CEO of Broadcom pleads not guilty to 25 drug, securities charges
- Moody's looks at retailers' online sales when assigning credit ratings amid e-commerce boom
- Hole by hole at US Open playoff Monday between Tiger Woods and Rocco Mediate
- Klasnic starts, scores vs. Poland in becoming 1st kidney transplant recipient to play at Euros
- Sales slump causes Ford to close plant that makes 2 sport utility vehicles for nine weeks
- Gore says he'll do whatever it takes to get Obama to the White House
- U.S. Open Champions
- MySpace gets $6 million in lawsuit against alleged spammer
- Tiger Woods goes to 19th hole to win US Open and his 14th major
- Mugabe warns he will not cede power in Zimbabwe
- Adobe 2nd-qtr profit rises 41 percent on software product mix, business' geographic diversity
- Detained with cash suitcase in Costa Rica, men they just want bananas
- Ballack scores to send Germany through to Euro 2008 quarterfinals with 1-0 win over Austria
- Klasnic scores for Croatia to beat Poland 1-0 and advance to quarters unbeaten in group stage
- In a titanic playoff, Tiger Woods goes 19 holes to win the US Open
- Poland vs. Croatia Player Ratings
- Latin American Soccer Results
- US stocks trade mixed as oil retreats
- Ballack scores stunning free-kick to take Germany into Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Austria vs. Germany Player Ratings
- Gore says he'll do whatever it takes to get Obama to the White House
- U.S. Open Playoff History
- Chiquita stock plunges 29 percent after fruit company forecasts bleak 3Q outlook
- Corn prices jump near $8 on fears of reduced crop in Midwest
- Tiger Woods' Playoff Record
- In a titanic playoff, Tiger Woods goes 19 holes to win the US Open
- Rocco Mediate's Playoff Record
- Chimps console each other with hugs and kisses, much like human children
- Gold up
- McCain urges end to ban on offshore oil and gas drilling, calls for greater role for states
- Ballack scores to send Germany through to Euro 2008 quarterfinals with 1-0 win over Austria
- Hoffer boosts Austria's attacking power but can't find the net in familiar story at Euro 2008
- California couples and clerks prepare for first legal gay marriage ceremonies
- Intel Capital to help fund solar component maker in Oregon
- Germany and Austria coaches banished from the touchline during crucial Euro 2008 match
- US stocks trade mixed as oil retreats
- Germany beats Austria 1-0 to advance to quarterfinals, Klasnic plays and scores in Croatia win
- Sales slump causes Ford to close plant that makes 2 sport utility vehicles for nine weeks
- Prosecutors: Paparazzo, not Spears, to blame for foot-run-over incident last year
- Ballack scores to send Germany through to Euro 2008 quarterfinals with 1-0 win over Austria
- Dollar declines against major currencies on weak US manufacturing data, rising oil
- Matfield will captain Springboks against Italy, which
- Reliable captain Ballack carries Germany in victory over Austria
- FDA warns doctors that schizophrenia drugs pose fatal risk to seniors with dementia
- DC United, Saprissa, and likely Cruz Azul to play in CONCACAF Champions Group A
- Newspaper publisher McClatchy cuts 1,400 jobs, or 10 percent of work force
- 'Hulk' grabs the green with $55 million opening weekend; 'Happening' hauls in $30 million
- Rice, in Beirut, calls power-share pact with Hezbollah a necessary compromise
- Cheap PC gadget for Internet calls selling well
- Facing budget shortfall, Democrats cut convention events, hope for cash
- Ballack scores to send Germany through to Euro 2008 quarterfinals with 1-0 win over Austria
- Poland striker Smolarek fails to live up to expectations at Euro 2008
- Perceptions, personal qualities of candidates account for close race between Obama, McCain
- Germany and Austria coaches banished from the touchline during crucial Euro 2008 match
- GM, Ford ventures sign agreements for more U.S. exports to China
- Is the white stuff ice or salt? Mars lander scientists take wait-and-see approach
- Missouri governor asks for federal review of InBev's offer to buy Anheuser-Busch
- Milberg law firm says it will pay $75 million to settle federal kickback case
- Shareholders sue EADS for alleged insider trading, misleading investors about A380
- Twinkle little star, how prolific you are: 3 super-Earths circle star once thought barren
- Antigua, US set Friday deadline to resolve Internet gambling dispute
- Adobe second-quarter earnings jump 41 percent on strong sales
- Facing budget shortfall, Democrats cut convention events, hope for cash
- Chiquita stock plunges 29 percent after fruit company forecasts bleak 3Q outlook
- FC Dallas hires one of winningest US men's college managers in SMU's Hyndman
- DuPont says new, lighter weight Kevlar provides better protection from bullets
- Lehman Brothers CEO takes responsibility for $3B loss, confident after slashing mortgages
- NY judge against Iberdrola bid
- Special-effects maestro Stan Winston, Oscar winner for 'Jurassic Park' and others, dies at 62
- Prosecutors: Paparazzo, not Spears, to blame for foot-run-over incident last year
- More than 1 million flee their homes as southern China flooding kills 57; more rain forecast
- Surging gasoline prices in US impacting America's infatuation with midsize SUVs
- Facing budget shortfall, Democrats cut convention events, hope for cash
- Segway scooter sales get a lift from high gasoline prices
- Taliban take over villages outside Kandahar; NATO, Afghan forces respond
- Bison industry in US recruits ranchers as prices rise
- Highest-paid American CEOs in 2007
- American CEOs pay chugged higher in '07 despite cloudy economy
- Towns built around Kennedy Space Center brace for lean times after shuttle's 2010 retirement
- Case of political hiring at Justice Department could lead to criminal charges
- Mugabe warns he will not cede power in Zimbabwe
- Mediate holds his head high as Woods rallies to deny him the US Open trophy
- Experienced Sweden takes on young Russians in decisive group match
- Greece and Spain go into their final Euro 2008 group match with similar approaches
- Special-effects maestro Stan Winston, Oscar winner for 'Jurassic Park' and others, dies at 62
- Milberg law firm says it will pay $75 million to settle federal kickback case
- Reports: Japan police arrest three for posting online threats of more bloody attacks
- CAW official says union grieving closing of GM Oshawa truck plant, loss of 2,600 jobs
- Gore says he'll do whatever it takes to get Obama elected president
- Adobe second-quarter earnings jump 41 percent on strong international sales
- Sales slump causes Ford to close plant that makes 2 sport utility vehicles for nine weeks
- Mexican Apertura season to start July 26 with Cruz Azul-Chiva clash
- US Senate panel: military lawyers objections ignored in rush to toughen detainee interrogation
- Norman makes $100,000 with 15-foot putt at World Skins Game in Canada
- Obama expands campaign staff, adds former Clinton campaign manager
- Pakistan: Ruling coalition leader says his party will choose next president
- McCain urges end to ban on offshore oil and gas drilling, calls for greater role for states
- US and South Korea to discuss beef import impasse in Washington
- US and South Korea to discuss beef import impasse in Washington
- Gay marriage legal in California; clerks hand out licenses to same-sex couples
- Gore backs Obama as the candidate who can move the country past the Bush years
- Myanmar rice farmers get tillers to replace buffalo, but don't know how to use them
- China says floods kill 112 people in 12 provinces
- Reports: Japan executes man convicted of killing and mutilating young girls in 1980s
- Obama gets Gore backing; McCain calls for offshore drilling
- New Zealand phases out old light bulbs to save energy, greenhouse gas output
- Four changes, two new caps in All Blacks team for 2nd test against England
- Thailand's ousted premier says realignment of stars in early July will ease political tension
- Thailand's ousted premier says realignment of stars in early July will ease political tension
- Gore backs Obama as the candidate who can move the country past the Bush years
- China says floods kill 112 in 12 provinces, more rain in forecast
- Obama gets Gore backing; McCain calls for offshore drilling
- Japan executes 3, including serial killer who mutilated young girls
- Thousands of Argentines fill streets to demand negotiated end to farmers strike
- Argentines fill streets to demand government negotiate end to farmers strike
- 2 new caps in All Blacks team; England revamps backline for 2nd test
- 2 new caps in All Blacks team; England revamps backline for 2nd test
- US and South Korea to discuss beef import impasse in Washington
- US and South Korea to discuss beef import impasse in Washington
- Olympic torch run kicks off in China's restive Xinjiang province
- Olympic torch run kicks off in China's restive Xinjiang province
- Olympic torch run kicks off in China's restive Xinjiang province
- China spending on factory equipment, fixed assets up 25.6 percent in January-May period
- China spending on factory equipment, fixed assets up 25.6 percent in January-May period
- China reports 'important progress' in dispute with Japan over East China Sea gas rights
- Two time Olympic equestrian champ Mark Todd returns to attend sixth Olympics
- Two time Olympic equestrian champ Mark Todd returns to attend sixth Olympics
- Scolari to begin Premier League career with Chelsea against Portsmouth
- Klasnic scores for Croatia to beat Poland 1-0 and advance to Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Ballack draws strength from adversity to lead Germany to 1-0 win and Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Energy expected to top agenda when US, China meet for high-level economic talks
- Sony develops green flat-panel TV to woo ecological consumers
- Sony develops green flat-panel TV to woo ecological consumers
- Red Sox Daisuke Matsuzaka allows 2 runs in 5 innings of minor league rehab start
- Gay couples rush to get married in California; newlywed says `It's a historic occasion'
- Banned swimmer accepts Olympics exclusion
- Banned swimmer accepts Olympics exclusion
- IOC: Some progress on freedom-to-report issue after meeting with Rogge, top officials
- Oil ease in Asia after touching record of nearly US$140 previous day, but further gains seen
- Oil ease in Asia after touching record of nearly US$140 previous day, but further gains seen
- Gore backs Obama as the candidate who can move the country past the Bush years
- Philippine official says some accords with Muslim rebels may violate constitution
- China's state-run media say floods kill 169 people
- SKorea umbrella union group to strike next month, latest strain on embattled government
- Sun snaps Storm 10-game home winning streak 74-67
- Chinese media say flood death toll hits 171 as more heavy rain was expected
- Olympic torch run kicks off in China's restive Xinjiang province
- Olympic torch run kicks off in China's restive Xinjiang province
- Hole by hole at US Open playoff Monday between Tiger Woods and Rocco Mediate
- Taiwan envoy says island's policy of procuring arms from US remains unchanged
- Taiwanese firms licensed to build US$1.2-billion software park in southern Vietnam
- Taiwanese firms licensed to build US$1.2-billion software park in southern Vietnam
- Park Ji-sung to miss Beijing Olympics with knee injury
- Investigation finds that warnings were issued over harsh interrogation methods for detainees
- Prominent Chinese Internet dissident detained for allegedly possessing state secrets
- Ryan Howard's 2 homers and Cole Hamels' strong pitching lead Phillies past Red Sox 8-2
- 2 new caps in All Blacks team; England revamps backline for 2nd test
- Prominent Chinese Internet dissident detained for allegedly possessing state secrets
- 2 new caps in All Blacks team; England revamps backline for 2nd test
- New Zealand phases out old light bulbs to save energy, greenhouse gas output
- Back to where it started: Ichiro Suzuki returning to right field for Seattle Mariners
- Red Sox Daisuke Matsuzaka allows 2 runs in 5 innings of minor league rehab start
- Taliban destroy bridges, plant mines outside Kandahar in battle preparation, official says
- Islamic party youths protest concert by Malaysia's rock, pop singers
- Islamic party youths protest concert by Malaysia's rock, pop singers
- Ryan Howard's 2 homers and Cole Hamels' strong pitching lead Phillies past Red Sox 8-2
- Japan executes 3, including serial killer who mutilated young girls
- SKorea umbrella union group to strike next month, latest strain on embattled government
- Chinese vice president arrives in North Korea, likely to discuss nuclear program
- Taliban destroy bridges, plant mines outside Kandahar in battle preparation, official says
- Olympic torch run kicks off in China's restive Xinjiang province
- Olympic torch run kicks off in China's restive Xinjiang province
- Zoo performs first reverse vasectomy on horse
- Japan's prime minister says G-8 not place to decide carbon targets
- Japan's prime minister says G-8 not place to decide carbon targets
- Court allows Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar to challenge his dismissal as deputy PM
- Philippine official says some accords with Muslim rebels may violate constitution
- Italy's Berlusconi defends measure that would suspend his trial in Milan
- Chinese vice president arrives in North Korea, likely to discuss nuclear program
- Chinese vice president arrives in North Korea, likely to discuss nuclear program
- McCain Obama gets Gore backing; ing
- Gore backs Obama as the candidate who can move the country past the Bush years
- India's Ambani brothers' feud over Reliance Communications' talks with South Africa's MTN
- India's Ambani brothers' feud over Reliance Communications' talks with South Africa's MTN
- Willie Randolph fired as manager of New York Mets, replaced by bench coach Jerry Manuel
- Euro gains on dollar on weak US manufacturing data, high oil price
- Japan's prime minister says G-8 not place to decide carbon targets
- Australian doping officials may seek longer ban for cyclist Nathan O'Neill
- Japan executes 3, including serial killer who mutilated young girls
- Australian doping officials may seek longer ban for cyclist Nathan O'Neill
- Chinese stocks resume slide as investors watch for market-boosting moves
- Chinese stocks resume slide as investors watch for market-boosting moves
- Euro 2008: 20-year-old Austrian woman dies of heart attack in Vienna fan zone
- Chinese flood death toll hits 63 as more heavy rain was expected, official says
- Oil drops in Asia after touching nearly US$140 previous day, but further gains seen
- Oil drops in Asia after touching nearly US$140 previous day, but further gains seen
- Lizards, jackals and raptors, oh my! Animals on runway delay flights in India
- Lizards, jackals and raptors, oh my! Animals on runway delay flights in India
- Australia approves human bird flu vaccine
- Australia approves human bird flu vaccine
- Randolph loses job after Beltran's 2 homers help Mets beat Angels 9-6
- UK consumer price inflation climbs to 3.3 percent
- Gore backs Obama as the candidate who can move the country past the Bush years
- Japan stocks stymied by directionless trading amid rising oil, inflation worries
- Japan stocks stymied by directionless trading amid rising oil, inflation worries
- German exports up in first quarter, driven by large increase in Russian trade
- No decision yet on Yao's availability for pre-Olympic tournament
- No decision yet on Yao's availability for pre-Olympic tournament
- Police arrest 70 Sikh protesters after attack on MTV office in India over poster promotion
- Hong Kong stocks flat on thin volume as China, US markets weigh on sentiment
- Hong Kong stocks flat on thin volume as China, US markets weigh on sentiment
- Report: Aragones to take charge of Fenerbahce at end of Euro 2008
- Taliban destroy bridges, plant mines outside Kandahar in battle preparation, official says
- Report: Luis Aragones to take charge of Fenerbahce at end of Euro 2008
- Alastair Cook ruled out of 2nd ODI against New Zealand
- Greek football federation president rules out replacing Rehhagel after Euro 2008
- 2 settlers arrested in attack on Palestinians: Police
- Japan's prime minister says G-8 not place to decide carbon targets
- After a playoff and then some, Woods outlasts Mediate to win third US Open
- UEFA clears FC Porto to play in Champions League
- Malaysia's Petronas awards oil exploration block to US-led contractors
- Greece and Spain go into their final Euro 2008 group match with similar approaches
- Taliban destroy bridges, plant mines outside Kandahar in battle preparation, official says
- ZEW economic sentiment poll shows German business confidence drops significantly in June
- US dollar mostly lower, gold down in European morning trading
- UK consumer price inflation climbs to 3.3 percent
- South Korean union federation to strike next month, latest strain on embattled government
- Gay couples rush to get married in California; conservatives warn of a backlash at ballot box
- UK consumer price inflation climbs to 3.3 percent
- Oil drops after touching nearly US$140 previous day, but further gains seen
- EU lawmakers to vote on new immigration rules
- Germany coach Loew must wait to learn whether he will be banned for Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Turkey expects France to be fair negotiator in EU entry talks
- Greece and Spain go into their final Euro 2008 group match with similar approaches
- Newcastle owner Ashley set for more active role after chairman steps down
- Survey shows German investor confidence dropping sharply in June
- Gaz de France to establish ADRs to allow US investors to trade shares after Suez merger
- Asia markets mixed amid uncertain global outlook; Shanghai index drops 2.8 percent
- EU lawmakers to vote on new immigration rules
- Asia markets mixed amid uncertain global outlook; Shanghai index drops 2.8 percent
- Southampton players charged with burglary at nightclub
- Survey shows German investor confidence dropping sharply in June
- London's FTSE-100 index up 96.8 points at 5,891.4
- Singer Taylor Dayne pleads no contest to reckless driving in Beverly Hills
- EU says setback over ratification of its reform treaty won't slow Croatia's entry
- Southampton players charged with burglary at nightclub
- Goalkeeper Reina is happy for rare Euro 2008 chance when Spain plays Greece
- South Korean government urges striking truckers to return to work
- Experienced Sweden takes on young Russians in decisive group match
- Former EADS executive detained in alleged insider trading probe
- David Beckham won't complain when England career eventually ends
- Italy's Berlusconi defends measure that would suspend his trial in Milan
- Experienced Sweden takes on young Russians in decisive group match
- President Mugabe threatens to arrest opposition leaders over election violence in Zimbabwe
- Davenport withdraws from Eastbourne, but expects to be fit for Wimbledon
- Daimler to start euro6 billion share buyback program
- Davenport withdraws from Eastbourne, but expects to be fit for Wimbledon
- Preproduction under way for George Lucas film on famed WWII Tuskegee Airmen
- Russia's electric utility urges Tajikistan to pay off debt
- Russia's electric utility urges Tajikistan to pay off debt
- Croatia defender Dario Knezevic possibly out of Euro 2008 because of knee injury
- President Mugabe threatens to arrest opposition leaders over election violence in Zimbabwe
- New Barcelona coach Guardiola declares Ronaldinho, Eto'o and Deco surplus to his requirements
- Probe: Military lawyers had warned Pentagon against employing harsh interrogations
- Panel recommends privatizing Germany's Landesbanken after subprime crisis
- Chinese flood death toll hits 63 as more heavy rain was expected, official says
- Best Buy 1st quarter profit dips 7 percent but beats expectations on share count, revenue rise
- Malaysia approves registration of socialist party after 10 years
- Malaysia approves registration of socialist party after 10 years
- Sarkozy stained by Irish 'no' to treaty he touted
- US stocks head for higher open ahead of inflation, housing readings as oil prices decline
- US Treasury Secretary: America and China both face like energy needs
- US Treasury Secretary: America and China both face like energy needs
- Wholesale prices post biggest gain in 6 months, propelled by energy and food costs
- Podolski in doubt for quarterfinal match against Portugal because of a calf injury
- Goldman Sachs 2nd-qtr profit beats expectations, driven by asset management, underwriting
- Pakistani government pays salaries to judges ousted under Musharraf
- Wholesale prices post biggest gain in 6 months, propelled by energy and food costs
- New Barcelona coach Guardiola declares Ronaldinho, Eto'o and Deco surplus to his requirements
- US wholesale prices post biggest gain in 6 months, propelled by energy and food costs
- Japan reported cases of child abuse rise to yet another record high in fiscal 2007
- McCain to reveal energy strategy; Gore backs Obama as candidate who can move past Bush
- UK's Brown: Britain needs 21st century technology to defeat terrorism, defend freedoms
- Sun-Times Media Group shareholder meeting occurs against backdrop of likely sale
- US and Chinese officials begin conference on bilateral economic issues
- US stocks head for higher open as oil prices decline, Goldman earnings beat forecasts
- US wholesale prices post biggest gain in 6 months, propelled by energy and food costs
- Goldman Sachs 2nd-qtr profit beats expectations, driven by asset management, underwriting
- Croatia on a high after reserves earn morale-boosting win over Poland at Euro 2008
- Royal Bank of Canada buys RBTT Financial Group
- Germany coach Loew must wait to learn whether he will be banned for Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Taliban destroy bridges, plant mines outside Kandahar in battle preparation, official says
- Police: US man ordered 9-foot pet python to attack officers
- South Korean government urges striking truckers to return to work
- Air Canada to cut 2,000 jobs as it reduces flights to deal with fuel cost
- India's tea trade threatened by strike called by Gurkha separatist group
- Fed: US industrial production dipped in May
- Former EADS executive detained in alleged insider trading probe
- Despite its many stars, Portugal to rely on team spirit against Germany in quarterfinals
- Eastbourne Results
- Custodians of cricket laws allow Pietersen's switch hitting
- US and Chinese officials begin conference on bilateral economic issues
- US wholesale prices post biggest gain in 6 months, propelled by energy and food costs
- Jewish leader urges Poland to compensate victims of Holocaust, communism
- Fast-food company Yum Brands starts restocking its restaurants with tomatoes
- Nottingham Open Results
- Electronic Arts extends deadline for $2 billion buyout offer for Take-Two to July 18
- Goldman Sachs 2Q profit falls but beats expectations, driven by asset management, underwriting
- Japan executes 3, including serial killer who mutilated young girls
- Captain Gayle to miss Caribbean's first Twenty20 international
- Best Buy 1st quarter profit dips 7 percent but beats expectations on share count, revenues
- Stocks advance as oil prices decline, Goldman Sachs earnings beat forecasts
- Survey shows German investor confidence dropping sharply in June
- Italy's Berlusconi defends measure that would suspend his trial in Milan
- Oil drops after touching nearly US$140 previous day, but further gains seen
- EU lawmakers to vote on new rules for expelling illegal migrants
- ICC hopes that allowing players to challenge decisions will cut down on incorrect ones
- Top-seeded Stepanek advances to second round at Nottingham
- Croatia on a high after reserves earn morale-boosting win over Poland at Euro 2008
- Stocks mixed as oil prices rebound, Goldman Sachs earnings beat forecasts
- Federal Reserve auctions another $75 billion to banks to ease credit stresses
- US and Chinese officials begin conference on bilateral economic issues
- Federal Reserve to auction another $75 billion to banks to ease credit stresses
- Custodians of cricket laws allow Pietersen's switch hitting
- Turkey's top court to hear verbal statements in ruling party case early July
- ATP-WTA Ordina Open Results
- United Airlines projects 2008 fuel costs at $9.5 billion -- up $3.5 billion from last year
- Singer Amy Winehouse undergoing further hospital tests after fainting
- Air Canada to cut 2,000 jobs as it reduces flights to deal with fuel cost
- US and Chinese officials begin conference on bilateral economic issues
- IWF suspends 11 Greek weightlifters for 2 years over doping scandal
- Russia coach says his team won't change style to combat Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- Russian steelmaker Severstal criticizes tactics by West Virginia's Esmark to avoid takeover
- Davenport withdraws from Eastbourne, but expects to be fit for Wimbledon
- Stocks mixed on oil rebound, solid Goldman results
- Gasquet, Andreev ousted in 2nd round upsets at Ordina Open
- Officials helping US troops evade enemy interrogations helped devise list of abusive methods
- Goalkeeper Reina is happy for rare Euro 2008 chance when Spain plays Greece
- Flood waters start receding in southern China after killing at least 63
- EU acknowledges that stalled reform treaty could complicate bloc's plans for enlargement
- IWF suspends 11 Greek weightlifters for 2 years over doping scandal
- Ibrahimovic sits out Sweden practice to focus on rehab for injured knee
- Barber to skip heptathlon, focus on long jump at Beijing Olympics
- Norwegian parliament passes new law allowing gay weddings, adoptions
- ECB's Smaghi indicates a single quarter-point rate increase would control inflation
- ICC hopes that allowing players to challenge decisions will cut down on incorrect ones
- President Mugabe threatens to arrest opposition leaders over election violence in Zimbabwe
- United Airlines projects 2008 fuel costs at $9.5 billion -- up $3.5 billion from last year
- Officials helping US troops evade enemy interrogations helped devise list of abusive methods
- Experienced Sweden takes on young Russians in decisive group match
- Russian steelmaker Severstal criticizes tactics by West Virginia's Esmark to avoid takeover
- Lehmann has some advice for German teammates on stopping Ronaldo in Euro 2008 quarterfinal
- McCain hits Obama on oil tax; Gore backs Obama and bashes Bush record
- High security, apathetic locals greet Olympic torch in China's restive Xinjiang region
- High security, apathetic locals greet Olympic torch in China's restive Xinjiang region
- Henrythenavigator completes racing treble with victory at Royal Ascot
- Barcelona hopeful that Messi won't play in Olympics with Argentina
- French workers protest effort to chip away at 35-hour workweek law
- US wholesale prices post biggest gain in 6 months, propelled by energy and food costs
- More rain in Basel could be trouble for Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 says CEO Guillaume de Posch stepping down
- "Sex and the City" star visits Old City of Jerusalem in first trip to Israel
- Austria's results the worst of any Euro host _ but performances show improvement
- List of highest wicket-takers in test cricket
- Euro slightly higher against dollar as US, German economic data weak
- France gets EU backing to pump money into energy-efficient cars
- Malaga coach Muniz plans to join Racing Santander
- IWF suspends 11 Greek weightlifters for 2 years over doping scandal
- Highest test cricket runscorers
- List of scorers of most centuries in test cricket
- Air Canada to cut 2,000 jobs as it reduces flights to deal with fuel cost
- Henrythenavigator completes racing treble with victory at Royal Ascot
- Former trotter Daguet Rapide missing in Italy
- UK consumer price inflation climbs to 3.3 percent
- Oil volatile as traders seek direction following price rise to nearly $140 on Monday
- US official on interrogation: 'If the detainee dies, you're doing it wrong.'
- Despite its many stars, Portugal to rely on team spirit against Germany in quarterfinals
- Taliban destroy bridges, plant mines outside Kandahar in battle preparation, official says
- Ronaldo stays quiet about future, focuses on Portugal's match against Germany at Euro 2008
- Namibia doubles electricity imports from Zimbabwe
- Aid group calls for international probe of massacre of 17 of its workers in Sri Lanka
- Top-seeded Stepanek advances to second round at Nottingham
- ATP-WTA Ordina Open Results
- 119,000 aspirants take CFA exams
- Enjoy LOHAS lunch special at Miramar
- Red Herring announces new contest
- AMD introduces new generation of PC platform
- Phoenix teams up with Ericsson to launch Phoenix FailSafe device
- German Culture Center hosts concert to mark Midsummer
- Guam an ideal spot for Taiwan tourists
- Greenback loses ground in Asian trade on U.S. rate increase doubts
- Wall Street finishes mixed following Lehman's report
- Oil retreats in Asia after nearly hitting record of US$140
- JPMorgan downgrades GE, leads stock to four-year low
- Adobe Q2 profit earnings jump 41 percent
- MySpace to collect US$6 million in lawsuit against alleged spammer
- Nokia launches e-mail capable phones
- Taipei shares close up 32 points after rebounding from sharp falls
- French launch new strike on pensions, 35-hour week
- Newspaper company McClatchy slashes ten percent of work force
- U.S., China firms sign US$14 billion deals
- Taiwanese companies to construct US$1.2b software park in Vietnam
- Argentine pro-government rally planned over farm row
- UK inflation rate surges to highest level in 11 years
- See London on a tailor-made tour
- Croatia's Cilic upsets Mathieu at Nottingham
- Klasnic scores for Croatia to beat Poland
- Ballack sizzler sends Germany through
- Wang sidelined for 3 months with injuries to his right foot
- Australians finish off West Indies
- McEwen sprints to win at Tour of Switzerland
- Woods clinches 14th major title
- Similarity in gay men, straight women brain details and vice-versa, says study
- Study helps explain wide response to statins
- Sao Paulo Fashion Week opens with supermodels on the way and a Japanese focus
- Healthy lifestyle triggers genetic changes, says study
- 'Wholesome' actors sought by Bangladesh, says official
- Movie filming banned in church
- Special-effects maestro Winston dies
- Lack of training led to Bagram abuse, soldiers say
- Gunmen kill 4 in Pakistan
- Turkish military kill members of Kurdish rebel group in Iraq
- Kidnappers of two journalists in Philippines extend deadline
- Serial killer of young girls is 1 of 3 hanged in Japan
- California gays and lesbians marry legally for first time
- KMT leaders must learn civility
- Peru protesters take 65 police, general hostage
- Rights group speaks over Pakistan death penalty
- Chinese media say flood death toll hits 171
- Taliban seen preparing for battle in Kandahar
- Six Chinese airlines to fly to Taiwan
- Public hearing held on airport removal
- Taiwan High Court finds lawmaker Chiu not guilty
- Kaohsiung city group heads for Beijing to attend travel fair
- With their job done, KRTC Thai workers are to return home
- Japan accused of lying over collision incident
- Hsieh calls on Ma to develop general strategy to solve Tiaoyutais dispute with the Japanese
- Lawmakers halt proposal to visit disputed islands
- France's Sarkozy unveils major defense overhaul
- Ma says he will approve Koh's resignation
- Ma calls for talks on sovereignty of islets with Japan
- President reasserts claim to Tiaoyutais, seeks peaceful solution
- Obama to seek major union endorsement in meeting with leaders, hopes to unify labor
- Vaidisova upset in first round, Davenport withdraws due to injury at Eastbourne
- France coach Raymond Domenech's plans fall apart at Euro 2008 and Les Bleus head home
- Obama: Republicans need to learn the lessons of 9-11, not me
- Romania fails to reach quarterfinals but shows enough to restore lost pride at Euro 2008
- France winger Franck Ribery carried from field with leg injury in Euro 2008 defeat to Italy
- Romania coach Victor Piturca hoped for better effort from his players in last Euro 2008 match
- Taiwan has felt Japan's 'sorrow in regret': foreign ministry
- Italy regains its World Cup swagger with 2-0 win over France
- Restrictions on travel via 'mini links' to be lifted June 19
- Private company to take over Alishan forest railway
- Far Eastern Air's international flight rights suspended
- Celtics wins 17th NBA title with 131-92 rout of Lakers
- Taiwan should invest more in clinical trials: experts
- Scooters on the rise on Kaohsiung streets amid rising fuel prices
- Taiwan rushing cross-strait negotiations: scholars
- Claims of stockings' powers exaggerated: Consumers' Foundation
- President proposes signing economic cooperation pact with China
- DPP lawmakers oppose president belittling himself
- 'Fewer controls, more growth': President
- 5 Taiwanese carriers to serve 18 weekend charter flights
- Restrictions on local chiefs' visits to China to be eased
- Hollywood star visit for charity event should be welcomed: GIO
- 3-in-1 Taipei food fair kicks off
- First six Chinese tour groups expected to arrive July 4
- Tzu Chi signs MOU with American Red Cross
- "Sex and the City" star visits Old City of Jerusalem in first trip to Israel
- Nottingham Open Results
- Commodity Futures Trading Commission boosting oversight of foreign oil trades as prices soar
- McCain hits Obama on oil tax; Gore backs Obama and bashes Bush record
- Karzai's warning to Pakistan 'only to make a strong point,' Afghan official says
- Renault aerodynamics chief Dino Toso leaves F1 team
- Gay couples rush to get married in California; conservatives warn of a backlash at ballot box
- Girl in Indiana chases man who robbed her lemonade stand; police standoff ensues
- Belarusian lawmakers backs bill cracking down on Internet journalism, last free medium
- Henrythenavigator completes racing treble with victory at Royal Ascot
- Hershey relying on new marketing muscle to meet Mars challenge, invigorate stagnant brands
- ATP-WTA Ordina Open Results
- Greece and Spain go into their final Euro 2008 group match with similar approaches
- Pakistani government pays salaries to judges ousted under Musharraf
- Podolski and Frings in doubt for quarterfinal match against Portugal because of injuries
- Stocks fall as data show drag of higher oil
- US dollar mixed, gold down in European trading
- Germany's strikers must start scoring at Euro 2008, or it's Auf Wiedersehen
- Oil volatile as traders seek direction following price rise to nearly $140 on Monday
- Robert DeNiro testifies in dispute over his new New York City hotel
- Sun-Times Media Group considering going private or selling assets, shareholders told
- Cirque du Soleil dismisses report of takeover by Dubai interest
- Gasquet, Andreev ousted in 2nd round upsets at Ordina Open, Ferrer through
- Nottingham Open Results
- German president urges reform of electoral system amid sniping over own future
- Pakistan's A.Q. Khan denies new nuke weapons claim
- Gillett, Hicks and Thaksin called to appear before British parliamentary inquiry
- US official on interrogation: 'If the detainee dies, you're doing it wrong.'
- Top-seeded Stepanek advances to second round at Nottingham
- Canada's Supreme Court reserves judgment in leveraged buyout of BCE
- Robbie McEwen wins his second Swiss Tour stage
- Podolski and Frings in doubt for quarterfinal match against Portugal because of injuries
- Tour de Suisse Results
- Wal-Mart lowers capital spending estimates for fiscal 2009, as supercenter growth moderates
- Robbie McEwen wins his second Swiss Tour stage
- Stocks fall as data show drag of higher oil
- Goldman Sachs 2Q profit falls but beats expectations, driven by asset management, underwriting
- Bank economists see home prices only halfway through decline, gloom for consumers
- Tour de Suisse Results
- Artist LeRoy Neiman donates $1M to Harlem youth arts center
- Judge denies Yahoo shareholders' request for trial before August annual meeting
- Robbie McEwen wins his second Swiss Tour stage
- Italy's Berlusconi defends measure that would suspend his trial in Milan
- Billy Ray Cyrus says he was surprised when he saw Vanity Fair photo of daughter Miley
- Obama to seek AFL-CIO, labor endorsements in meeting with leaders, hopes to unify labor
- Gillett, Hicks and Thaksin called to appear before British parliamentary inquiry
- Katie Holmes and 'All My Sons' starts preview performances Sept. 18 on Broadway
- Cirque du Soleil denies report of takeover by Dubai interest
- Vaidisova upset in first round, Davenport withdraws due to injury
- Gay couples rush to get married in California; conservatives warn of a backlash at ballot box
- Changes galore as Dutch have almost fully new team for key game against Romania
- Aragones doesn't rule out link to Fenerbahce at end of Euro 2008
- 'Star Trek's' George Takei gets marriage license to wed his gay partner
- Domenech drops Thuram, Sagnol and Malouda for Italy match at Euro 2008
- Protesters at Saudi Academy after director arrested over unreported child abuse claim
- ATP-WTA Ordina Open Results
- Euro nations pay more for food and energy imports
- Goalkeeper Reina is happy for rare Euro 2008 chance when Spain plays Greece
- Greece coach Rehhagel slams Euro 2008 referees
- Katie Holmes and 'All My Sons' starts preview performances Sept. 18 on Broadway
- Iraq in talks with Royal Dutch Shell on joint venture deal to invest natural gas
- Canada's Supreme Court reserves judgment in leveraged buyout of BCE
- Tiger Woods heads for home with a US Open trophy and uncertain future
- US stocks fall as data show drag of higher oil
- President Mugabe threatens to arrest opposition leaders over election violence in Zimbabwe
- WTA-Eastbourne International Women's Open Results
- WTA-Eastbourne International Women's Open Results
- US official on interrogation: 'If the detainee dies, you're doing it wrong.'
- Greece and Spain go into their final Euro 2008 group match with similar approaches
- Federal regulators boosting oversight of foreign oil trades
- Oil pulls back as traders seek direction following Monday's swings
- Poland's first European Championship stamped by disputed penalty
- Ferrer, Chakvetadze advance; Gasquet, Andreev ousted at Ordina Open
- Local investors to manage Philadelphia's shuttered Wi-Fi network, mulling free access
- Latest barometers show economy's struggle with high prices, plodding growth
- France winger Franck Ribery limps out of Italy match at Euro 2008
- Protesters at Saudi Academy after director arrested over unreported child abuse claim
- US stocks fall as data show drag of higher oil
- Oil pulls back as traders seek direction following Monday's swings
- UN bird flu chief cites improvement despite continued threat of pandemic
- InBev CEO meets with US lawmakers about offer to buy Anheuser-Busch
- France winger Franck Ribery limps out of Italy match at Euro 2008
- Oil dips as markets calm; no pump price letup
- GE Transportation awarded $96M contract to upgrade Rotterdam's puplic transit system
- McCain hits Obama on oil tax; Gore backs Obama and bashes Bush record
- Mexico adopts US-style trials, presumption of innocence
- Romania and the Netherlands level at 0-0 at halftime at Euro 2008
- Pirlo scores penalty to give Italy 1-0 lead over France with Abidal sent off at Euro 2008
- Dollar falls to a 9-year low against Brazil's real, Colombia's peso
- Gay couples rush to get married in California; conservatives warn of a backlash at ballot box
- Joan Rivers is booted from British daytime television show for swearing
- De Villiers rests Springboks flyhalf Butch James from Italy test
- Firefox 3 Web browser now available as free download
- Hendrick Motorsports, Roush Fenway Racing top Forbes list of NASCAR's most valuable teams
- US commission boosts oversight of foreign oil trades as prices soar
- McCain advisers claim Obama has Sept. 10 mind-set, is naive about terrorism
- Senators want complaint against OPEC filed with World Trade Organization
- US, China officials pledge cooperation on economic issues but report no major breakthroughs
- Ludacris' resume includes Web site for aspiring musicians, acting gigs, Planet Green show
- Stocks fall as data show drag of higher oil
- Gold up
- A three-time US Women's Open champion, Sorenstam joins USGA as ambassador
- Larionov, Anderson headline class for North American ice hockey Hall of Fame
- US stocks fall as data show drag of higher oil
- US medical association refuses to challenge controversial menthol exemption in tobacco bill
- Obama: Republicans need to learn the lessons of 9-11, not me
- Tiger Woods' tour membership won't be affected by playing less than 15 events
- Calif. man claims singer Eddy Arnold was father
- Wimbledon Qualifying Results
- Venezuelan conductor, Dudamel, to lead Israel Philharmonic on US tour
- President Mugabe threatens to arrest opposition leaders over election violence in Zimbabwe
- Tiger Woods' tour membership won't be affected by playing less than 15 events
- Netherlands beats Romania 2-0 in final Group C match at Euro 2008
- Italy advances to Euro 2008 quarterfinals with 2-0 win over France
- McCain hits Obama on oil tax; Gore backs Obama and bashes Bush record
- Italy advances to Euro 2008 quarterfinals with 2-0 win over France
- Dollar lower as data shows jump in wholesale prices, drag in housing and industrial activity
- Oil dips as markets calm; no pump price letup
- Calif. man claims singer Eddy Arnold was father
- Latest barometers show economy's struggle with high prices, plodding growth
- Italy advances to Euro 2008 quarterfinals with 2-0 win over France
- France vs. Italy Player Ratings
- I've fixed the slug to our style, but didn't touch anything else.
- Court delays action on whether Britney Spears' father will continue to control her finances
- Senate probe finds thatd Pentagon pursued abusive interrogation tactics US enemies once used
- Delasau to miss Fiji-Japan match after court appearance
- Delasau to miss Fiji-Japan match after court appearance
- France coach Raymond Domenech's plans fall apart at Euro 2008 and Les Bleus head home
- Dutch reserves demolish Romania's chances to advance at European Championship
- Italy advances to Euro 2008 quarterfinals with 2-0 win over France
- World Cup champion Italy makes it through tough group to reach quarterfinals at Euro 2008
- Australia expects big turnout at Beijing Opening ceremony
- Australia expects big turnout at Beijing Opening ceremony
- Australia expects big turnout at Beijing opening ceremony
- Australia expects big turnout at Beijing opening ceremony
- Dutch reserves demolish Romania's chances to advance at European Championship
- Wal-Mart lowers 2009 capital spending forecast
- Italy advances to Euro 2008 quarterfinals with 2-0 win over France
- Actress-dancer Cyd Charisse dies in Los Angeles at age 86
- Brazil soy crushers extend ban on purchases from newly deforested Amazon
- World Cup champion Italy makes it through tough group to reach quarterfinals at Euro 2008
- US senators want complaint filed against OPEC with World Trade Organization
- Cyd Charisse, dancer and star of MGM musicals, dies in Los Angeles at 86
- Internet advertising dips slightly to $5.8B in 1Q, still up 18 percent year over year
- Calif. man claims singer Eddy Arnold was father
- France winger Franck Ribery carried from field with leg injury in Euro 2008 defeat to Italy
- Broadway star Patti LuPone working on memoir
- Italy advances to Euro 2008 quarterfinals with 2-0 win over France
- Robert DeNiro testifies in dispute over the design of his new New York City hotel
- Argentine president: contentious grain export taxes will be debated in Congress
- US Jockey Club safety panel proposes bans on steroids, toe grabs in wake of filly's death
- Northwest Airlines to cut flying, reduce jobs, amid high fuel prices
- Bush administration initiates development of environmental indicators, to start with water
- Dutch reserves demolish Romania's chances to advance at European Championship
- US stocks fall as data show drag of higher oil
- Woman seeks US trial to prove U.S. authorities helped her in Iraqi spy case
- Venezuelan government objects to Cemex share transfer
- Cyd Charisse, dancer and star of MGM musicals, dies in Los Angeles at 86
- US fast-food companies start restocking tomatoes
- Firefox 3 Web browser is now out as free download
- Bush signs bill closing overseas tax loophole used by defense contractors
- Girl in Indiana chases man who robbed her lemonade stand; police standoff ensues
- Netherlands vs. Romania Player Ratings
- Air Canada to cut 2,000 jobs as it reduces flights to deal with fuel cost
- Volleyball leader Acosta to retire after 24 years
- Johnson & Johnson and American Red Cross resolve lawsuit over emblem
- French players curse luck after Euro 2008 exit to Italy
- Life getting back to normal for referees as they face criticism at the European Championships
- France defender Lilian Thuram ends international career after Euro 2008 exit
- Senate probe finds that Pentagon pursued abusive interrogation tactics US enemies once used
- Ford says CEO, executive chairman, met with Kerkorian representative on restructuring plan
- Toyota Tundra plant in San Antonio to lay off 200 temp workers, slow production
- Peru's economy grows 13 percent in April compared to previous year
- Gay couples rush to get married in California; conservatives warn of a backlash at ballot box
- Toby Keith fundraiser brings in $709,000 for families of children with cancer
- Chrysler takes aim at GM with cheaper hybrid sports utility vehicles prices
- Fundraiser says Clinton donors asked to meet with Obama, former first lady to smooth tensions
- New Orleans congressman seeks re-election despite pending trial on federal corruption charges
- Indicted La. congressman to seek re-election
- Bush to renew his appeal for an end to the moratorium on offshore drilling for oil and gas
- Lake fires back at medical group that criticized her for bringing attention to at-home births
- Fundraiser says Clinton donors asked to meet with Obama, former first lady to smooth tensions
- Court rules Britney Spears can sell home; delays action on father's control of finances
- Immigrant attacks scar South Africa
- Training helps bloggers hone professionalism
- Voting commission plagued by problems
- Sarkozy stained by Irish 'no' to treaty he touted
- President Mugabe threatens to arrest opposition leaders over election violence in Zimbabwe
- Cyd Charisse, beautiful dancer, star of MGM musicals, dies in LA at 86
- Taliban are preparing for battle outside Kandahar, official says
- Karzai only making a 'strong point' in warning to Pakistan, Afghan official says
- Court rules Britney Spears can sell home; delays action on father's control of finances
- Bush plans to urge Congress again to lift ban on offshore drilling for oil and gas
- Germany has injury, form worries going into Euro 2008 quarterfinal against Portugal
- Southern China braces for more floods with heavy rain forecast in coming days
- Lake fires back at medical groups that criticized her for bringing attention to at-home births
- Analysts: Double-digit inflation could undermine Brazil's booming economy
- Corn gains on concerns over flood-damaged crops
- Endangered giant panda habitat in western China devastated by quake, official says
- John McCain criticizes Barack Obama on oil tax, national security
- Mexico adopts US-style trials, presumption of innocence
- Kennedy Center to award George Carlin its Mark Twain humor prize
- Midfielder Claude Makelele retires from France after Euro 2008 exit
- Aragones not too thrilled about Spain having to face Italy in Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Myanmar bloggers help build 'Budget Huts' for cyclone survivors
- Police investigating members of England rugby team over alleged hotel incident
- Police investigating members of England rugby team over alleged hotel incident
- Lil Wayne's 'The Carter III' has best opening week of 2008 with more than 1 million in sales
- Fundraiser says Clinton donors asked to meet with Obama, former first lady to smooth tensions
- Cyd Charisse, beautiful dancer, star of MGM musicals, dies in LA at 86
- Argentine president sends grain export taxes to Congress in bid to end protests
- Larionov, Anderson headline class for North American ice hockey Hall of Fame
- Forlan scores three, Uruguay overwhelms Peru 6-0 in World Cup qualifying
- Argentine president sends grain export taxes to Congress in bid to end protests
- High security greets Olympic torch in China's restive Xinjiang region
- High security greets Olympic torch in China's restive Xinjiang region
- Sun-Times Media Group considering going private or selling assets, shareholders told
- Northwest Airlines to cut flying, reduce jobs, amid high fuel prices
- Ford says CEO, executive chairman met with Kerkorian representative on restructuring plan
- Olympic torch to make stop in Tibet June 21
- Cross-dressing students get own bathrooms at rural Thai school
- Cross-dressing students get own bathrooms at rural Thai school
- WCup: Cuba defeats Antigua 4-3 in first leg of qualifying series
- Fundraiser says Clinton donors asked to meet with Obama, former first lady to smooth tensions
- Franklin Booth, member of LA Times founding family, dies at 84
- Venture capitalists betting LinkedIn worth $1 billion; latest support for social networking
- Mexico adopts US-style trials, presumption of innocence
- Taliban are preparing for battle outside Kandahar, official says
- Cross-dressing students get own bathrooms at rural Thai school
- Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter III' has best opening week of 2008 with more than 1 million in sales
- Argentine president sends grain export taxes to Congress in bid to end protests
- Maryland lawyer wins special election to become 1st black woman from state elected to Congress
- Genre kings: `Snow White,' `Oz,' `Godfather,' `2001' among AFI's top-10 winners
- Best of 10: American Film Institute releases top-10 lists for finest in movie genres
- Jason Giambi's 2 homers help Andy Pettitte and Yankees beat Padres 8-0 for 5th straight win
- Obama: Republicans need to learn the lessons of 9-11, not me
- Report: Malaysian Muslim royalty slams Islamic party for opposing music concert
- High security greets Olympic torch in China's restive Xinjiang region; next stop Tibet
- High security greets Olympic torch in China's restive Xinjiang region; next stop Tibet
- High security greets Olympic torch in China's restive Xinjiang region
- High security greets Olympic torch in China's restive Xinjiang region
- South Korea urges Japan to give aid to North Korea to help spur progress at nuclear talks
- Rio Tinto to spend US$667 mln to expand iron ore production in northwestern Australia
- Rio Tinto to spend US$667 mln to expand iron ore production in northwestern Australia
- EU lawmakers to vote on new rules for expelling illegal migrants
- Chinese currency hits fresh high against US dollar as strategic economic talks resume
- Chinese currency hits fresh high against US dollar as strategic economic talks resume
- Out of Euro 2008, France lacks ideas, leadership, has bleak future
- Netherlands beats Romania 2-0 in final Group C match at Euro 2008
- Italy advances to Euro 2008 quarterfinals with 2-0 win over France
- Boston Celtics win 17th NBA title with 131-92 win over Los Angeles Lakers
- Jason Giambi's 2 homers help Andy Pettitte and Yankees beat Padres 8-0 for 5th straight win
- Point guard Rajon Rondo wraps up second season with big performance, championship.
- Court seeks lifting of opposition leader's parliamentary immunity in defamation lawsuit
- Oil prices dip below US$134 as investors await U.S. fuel inventories data
- Oil prices dip below US$134 as investors await U.S. fuel inventories data
- Thousands of anti-government protesters rally over Thai-Cambodia boundary dispute
- Thousands of anti-government protesters rally over Thai-Cambodia boundary dispute
- Friends and family cheer as gay couples hold history-making weddings in California
- High security greets Olympic torch in China's restive Xinjiang region; next stop Tibet
- High security greets Olympic torch in China's restive Xinjiang region; next stop Tibet
- Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter III' has best opening week of 2008 with more than 1 million in sales
- Chrysler takes aim at GM with cheaper hybrid sports utility vehicles prices
- South Korea urges Japan to give aid to North Korea to help spur progress at nuclear talks
- Malaysian Muslim royalty slams Islamic party for opposing music concert
- Pakistan's A.Q. Khan denies new nuke weapons claim
- SKorea: NKorea's economy shrank for second straight year in 2007
- SKorea: NKorea's economy shrank for second straight year in 2007
- Garnett, Pierce, Allen lead Celtics to first NBA championship since old Big Three's '86 title
- US, China wrapping up high-level economic talks with plenty of disagreements remaining
- Bryant short on help as Lakers slump to series-ending loss to Celtics
- Doc Rivers coaches Celtics to 17th NBA title and keeps Phil Jackson from passing Red Auerbach
- Finance Minister: New Zealand economy likely shrank in Q1, faces "head winds"
- Australian minister says drought crisis in major river needs urgent action
- Finance Minister: New Zealand economy likely shrank in Q1, faces "head winds"
- Jason Giambi's 2 homers help Andy Pettitte and Yankees beat Padres 8-0 for 5th straight win
- Brunei doubles retail gasoline prices for drivers of foreign vehicles
- Brunei doubles retail gasoline prices for drivers of foreign vehicles
- NATO, Afghan troops launch operation against Taliban outside Kandahar
- NATO, Afghan troops launch operation against Taliban outside Kandahar
- Thousands of anti-government protesters rally over Thai-Cambodia boundary dispute
- Thousands of anti-government protesters rally over Thai-Cambodia boundary dispute
- Japan squid fleet halts operations to protest soaring fuel costs
- Celtics guard Ray Allen, center Kendrick Perkins start clinching Game 6 against Lakers
- Cross-dressing students get own bathrooms at rural Thai school
- Cross-dressing students get own bathrooms at rural Thai school
- New Zealand zoo reports birth of 3 rare Sumatran tiger cubs
- Obama challenges McCain on offshore oil drilling, national security
- Euro falls vs US dollar
- High security greets Olympic torch in China's Xinjiang; next stop Tibet
- High security greets Olympic torch in China's Xinjiang; next stop Tibet
- UK grocer Sainsbury reports total sales up 8.1 percent in 12 weeks to June 14
- NATO, Afghan troops launch operation against Taliban outside Kandahar
- Malaysia's prime minister faces no-confidence vote in new political threat after polls
- Malaysia's prime minister faces no-confidence vote in new political threat after polls
- Rain could hinder delivery of aid to China's quake-hit areas
- Rain could hinder delivery of aid to China's quake-hit areas
- Tongan lawmaker being tried on charges of inciting murder, arson in 2006 riot
- Hosting council says Melbourne F1 Grand Prix should be scrapped
- Hosting council says Melbourne F1 Grand Prix should be scrapped
- Indonesians call for disbanding of 'heretical' Muslim sect
- Former US presidential candidate Huckabee says he's not seeking VP job
- Former US presidential candidate Huckabee says he's not seeking VP job
- China share benchmark jumps 5.2 pct on bargain hunting, large capital stocks surge
- Anglican Bible conservatives meet in Mideast as world fellowship of churches fractures
- Lauren Jackson to lead Australia against Brazil in two Olympic warmup matches
- Lauren Jackson to lead Australia against Brazil in two Olympic warmup matches
- Budget airline AirAsia expands in-flight menu, merchandize to offset higher fuel costs
- Budget airline AirAsia expands in-flight menu, merchandize to offset higher fuel costs
- Australian leader says he is ready to control oil stocks to meet state's energy shortfall
- Jackie Chan makes first Taiwan visit in 4 years
- Obama meets with foreign policy group; team includes potential Cabinet members
- Jackie Chan makes first Taiwan visit in 4 years
- Olivant increases stake in Swiss bank UBS to 2.5 percent
- Coming off top-10 finish at US Open, Villegas cashes in big at World Skins Game
- China share benchmark jumps 5.2 pct on bargain hunting, large capital stocks surge
- China share benchmark jumps 5.2 pct on bargain hunting, large capital stocks surge
- Carmaker Daimler to build new factory in Kecskemet, Hungary
- France winger Franck Ribery leaves on a stretcher and Les Bleus exit Euro 2008
- France midfielder Claude Makelele retires from France team after Euro 2008 exit
- Aragones not too thrilled about Spain having to face Italy in Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz 2Q profit rose 14 pct on new stores, lower costs
- SKorea's president to apologize to nation again over US beef deal
- Boston Massacre: Celtics win 17th NBA title with 131-92 win over Los Angeles Lakers
- Obama meets with foreign policy group; team includes potential Cabinet members
- Malaysian prime minister faces no-confidence vote in new political threat after polls
- Malaysian prime minister faces no-confidence vote in new political threat after polls
- Hello Kitty rediscovers Japanese roots in growing international merchandising push
- Hello Kitty rediscovers Japanese roots in growing international merchandising push
- Oil prices dip below US$134 as investors await U.S. fuel inventories data
- Oil prices dip below US$134 as investors await U.S. fuel inventories data
- Cross-dressing students get own bathrooms at rural Thai school
- Cross-dressing students get own bathrooms at rural Thai school
- Cyd Charisse, beautiful dancer, star of MGM musicals, dies in LA at 86
- Japan, China reach agreement on undersea gas exploration in East China Sea
- Swiss police arrest 12 people with stolen tickets at France vs. Italy match in Zurich
- Swedish paper firm SCA sells packaging business for 100 million pounds, shuts UK mill
- Obama challenges McCain on offshore oil drilling, national security
- Germany has injury, form worries going into Euro 2008 quarterfinal against Portugal
- Floodwaters threaten river towns in Illinois and Missouri
- French judges file preliminary charges against former executive at Airbus parent EADS Gut
- Obama meets with foreign policy group; team includes potential Cabinet members
- High security greets Olympic torch in China's Xinjiang; next stop Tibet
- High security greets Olympic torch in China's Xinjiang; next stop Tibet
- South Korean prosecutors seeking to arrest 12 striking truckers
- US dollar, gold rise in European morning trading
- Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz 2Q profit rose 14 pct on strong May sales, lower costs
- Monsoon floods cut off hundreds of thousands in India; 29 killed
- China stock index jumps 5.2 percent on bargain-hunting, large capital stocks surge
- China stock index jumps 5.2 percent on bargain-hunting, large capital stocks surge
- Chinese currency hits fresh high against US dollar as strategic economic talks resume
- Chinese currency hits fresh high against US dollar as strategic economic talks resume
- China detains retired teacher for criticizing collapsed schools after earthquake
- Japanese shares rise on gains in Asia, led by buying of auto, high-tech stocks
- Japanese shares rise on gains in Asia, led by buying of auto, high-tech stocks
- Turkey goalkeeper Volkan Demirel banned for two games; to miss quarterfinals against Croatia
- Norway's REC solar panel group to build US$2.5 billion plant in Singapore
- Germany has gone from favorite to underdog in Euro 2008 quarterfinals against Portugal
- Oil prices dip below US$134 as investors await U.S. fuel inventories data
- China detains retired teacher for criticizing collapsed schools after earthquake
- Croatia fancies its chances against Turkey in Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Hong Kong's stock index rises as mainland China markets gain; Sinopec 7.8 percent
- Hong Kong's stock index rises as mainland China markets gain; Sinopec 7.8 percent
- Malaysian prime minister faces no-confidence vote in new political threat after polls
- Malaysian prime minister faces no-confidence vote in new political threat after polls
- Germany decide not to train on new St. Jakob Park field before quarterfinal match vs. Portugal
- UK Treasury chief warns against inflation-busting pay rises as central bank eyes rate rise
- EU court cuts Hoechst's fine for food preservatives cartel
- French judges file preliminary charges against former executive at Airbus parent EADS Gut
- Aragones not too thrilled about Spain having to face Italy in Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- France's Sanofi Aventis bids for Zentiva, valuing Czech generics maker at $2.56 billion
- Wimbledon Seedings list
- French government adopts plan to get around 35-hour workweek law
- India unable to clinch nuclear deal with the United States
- China pushing hard for clean doping image as Olympics approach
- No surprises in seedings for Wimbledon, with Federer and Ivanovic as No. 1s
- China pushing hard for clean doping image as Olympics approach
- Malaysia's May inflation hits 22-month high, expected to climb further
- France winger Franck Ribery leaves Euro 2008 on crutches with injuries to left knee and ankle
- Obama challenges McCain on offshore oil drilling, national security
- France coach Domenech faces uncertain future after early exit; calls for Deschamps increase
- Danish police arrest dozens in child pornography raids
- Bosnian police fear fan violence will follow Euro 2008 Croatia-Turkey quarterfinal
- Veganic farmers grow crops without animal fertilizers, byproducts
- Pakistani party leaders Sharif and Zardari meet amid rift in their governing coalition
- German court rules against woman who claimed phobia of official letters
- Swiss television uses Nazi-tainted lyrics for German national anthem subtitles
- FC Barcelona president Laporta to face confidence vote from club members
- French government adopts plan to get around 35-hour workweek law
- Former US ambassador Kato approved as commissioner of Japanese baseball
- Former US ambassador Kato approved as commissioner of Japanese baseball
- Most Asian markets rise as oil eases, Chinese stocks surge 5.2 percent
- Most Asian markets rise as oil eases, Chinese stocks surge 5.2 percent
- London's FTSE-100 index down 93.1 points at 5768.8
- World gymnastics body targets 2nd top official weeks before Olympics
- Hundreds of gay couples wed in California; 1 county sets single-day marriage license record
- EU lawmakers back new rules on expelling illegal immigrants
- Texas halts prisoner's execution as time runs out before deadline; Oklahoma executes inmate
- Austria: 2 helicopters nearly collided over public viewing area during Euro 2008 match
- Japan robot startups join hands to compete with South Korean robot drive
- Japan robot startups join hands to compete with South Korean robot drive
- Japan robot startups join hands to compete with South Korean robot drive
- Costs of building 2012 London Olympic venues soars
- Illinois levee breach forces small town's evacuation; floods also threaten Missouri towns
- UK mortgage lender Northern Rock considers legal action over former board
- J-Lo sings "Let's Get Loud" at NYC elementary school for autistic children
- Australia clinches three-game series with 97-53 win in second match
- Australia clinches three-game series with 97-53 win in second match
- Pfizer, Ranbaxy settle Lipitor patent dispute, generic Lipitor to be launched Nov. 2011
- Fifth Third Bancorp raising $1 billion through preferred stock offering, slashing dividend
- Stocks head for lower open as oil rises; Wall Street awaits Morgan Stanley, FedEx results
- Russia's Gazprom sees 2008 gas export price outside ex-Soviet Union at US$401
- Microsoft acquires Navic Networks; company specializes in TV ad technology
- Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter III' has best opening week of 2008 with more than 1 million in sales
- Top-seeded Stepanek pulls out of Nottingham with rib injury
- Morgan Stanley leans on divestitures, trading to push 2nd-quarter profit ahead of expectations
- FedEx swings to loss 4th-quarter and issues forecast well below Wall Street expectations
- Stocks head for lower open; FedEx cuts fiscal 2009 forecast citing weak demand, rising oil
- New sponsor to go with new name and venue for season-ending Masters Cup
- Netherlands finishes off perfect opening round at Euro 2008, now come crunch games
- UK's Brown: Free and fair elections cannot take place in Zimbabwe under current conditions
- Tribunal: Unmarried couples in N. Ireland can't be barred from applying to adopt children
- German government to raise truck tolls, building standards in climate deal
- Fifth Third Bancorp selling $1 billion preferred shares, slashing dividend, selling units
- Frojdfeldt, Rosetti appointed to take charge of the opening two quarterfinals at Euro 2008
- Top-seeded Stepanek pulls out of Nottingham with rib injury
- Morgan Stanley profit falls, though beats expectations on the strength of asset sales
- Report: Germany coach Loew banned from Euro 2008 quarterfinals following touchline spat
- ICC to monitor security in Pakistan for Champions Trophy
- ICC to monitor security in Pakistan for Champions Trophy
- French champion Lyon names Claude Puel as new coach to replace Alain Perrin
- Japan, China reach agreement on undersea gas exploration in East China Sea
- FedEx swings to loss 4th-quarter and issues forecast well below Wall Street expectations
- Deaths of Chinese, French competitors during Russia-China rally
- Tajiks protest growing military presence in eastern region
- Stocks head for lower open; FedEx cuts fiscal 2009 forecast citing weak demand, rising oil
- WTA-Eastbourne International Women's Open Results
- Woman's bulging wig concealing cocaine doesn't fool Norwegian customs agents
- FIA boss Blatter says Swiss should have dumped coach before Euro 2008
- Woman's bulging wig concealing cocaine doesn't fool Norwegian customs agents
- Oil prices above US$135 as investors await U.S. fuel inventories data
- EU lawmakers back new rules on expelling illegal immigrants
- 100 Philippine state university students run naked to celebrate school centennial
- 100 Philippine state university students run naked to celebrate school centennial
- Accidents kill Chinese, French competitors during Russia-China rally
- Southwest Airlines CEO hopes for growth, but says fares must rise to cover higher fuel costs
- Morgan Stanley profit falls, though beats expectations on the strength of asset sales
- Croatia fancies its chances against Turkey in Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- FIFA boss Blatter says Swiss should have dumped coach before Euro 2008
- UK Treasury chief warns against inflation-busting pay rises as central bank eyes rate rise
- EU lawmakers back controversial new rules on expelling illegal immigrants
- Stocks open lower as FedEx issues profit warning
- US keeps control over leadership of world migration body
- Germany coach Loew banned from Euro 2008 quarterfinals following touchline spat
- Brazilians among possible candidates to replace Scolari in Portugal
- FedEx swings to loss 4th-quarter and issues forecast well below Wall Street expectations
- New Zealand wins the toss, sends England into bat in the second ODI
- EADS CEO says high energy prices will prompt a rethink in entire air transport industry
- Germany coach Loew banned from Euro 2008 quarterfinals following touchline spat
- Romania goes home early from Euro 2008 but leaves with pride
- Macedonian authorities reviewing complaints over Sunday's national election rerun
- Firefox 3 browser downloads strong in first day
- India unable to clinch nuclear deal with the United States
- Stocks open lower as FedEx issues profit warning
- Germany coach Loew banned from Euro 2008 quarterfinals following touchline spat
- UK grocer Sainsbury reports total sales up 8.1 percent in 12 weeks to June 14
- US keeps control over leadership of world migration body
- Top-seeded Kuznetsova upset by Wozniacki in 2nd round at Eastbourne
- WTA-Eastbourne International Women's Open Results
- Euro falls against U.S. dollar
- Bono, Geldof point to report showing lags in aid for Africa by rich nations
- Morgan Stanley 2Q profit falls 61 percent
- Obama challenges McCain on offshore oil drilling, national security
- FC Barcelona negotiating over sale of Ronaldinho, Eto'o and Deco
- Europe's daily oil imports top euro1 billion - environmentalists
- Experts confirm 'Rembrandt Laughing' is a self-portrait, bought at a bargain price
- UK grocer Sainsbury reports total sales up 8.1 percent in 12 weeks to June 14
- UN reports "shocking" 27 percent rise in coca cultivation in Colombia
- Nottingham Open Results
- FedEx swings to loss 4th-quarter and issues forecast well below Wall Street expectations
- Defending champion Karlovic, Simon through to quarterfinals of Nottingham Open
- Danish police arrest 42 men in child pornography raids
- High security greets Olympic torch in China's Xinjiang; next stop Tibet
- High security greets Olympic torch in China's Xinjiang; next stop Tibet
- Oil prices spike higher, then retreat on report offering mixed picture of oil supplies
- Getafe appoints Victor Munoz to replace Michael Laudrup as coach
- Donadoni gets his diesel engine rolling as Italy squeaks through to Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- US presidential candidates, political leaders pay tribute to TV journalist Russert
- Murtagh and O'Brien combine to win Prince of Wales' Stakes _ their third win at Royal Ascot
- French judges file preliminary charges against former executive at Airbus parent EADS Gut
- US stocks fall amid concerns about financials, FedEx
- French exit at Euro 2008 exposes aging team, failing forwards and lack of leadership
- EU Parliament in favor of full breakup of energy giants to boost competition, investment
- Construction of Cambodia's tallest building commences
- Glaxo wins UK government contract for cervical cancer vaccine Cervarix
- Elle, Car & Driver publisher Hachette Filipacchi names new CEO; Kliger remains as chairman
- Germany coach Loew banned from Euro 2008 quarterfinals following touchline spat
- Lower Saxony buys further 500,000 Volkswagen shares for euro90 million (US$139.5 million)
- Reviewers praise 'Ariadne auf Naxos' but question slimmed-down soprano's voice
- France coach Domenech made an 'error' by proposing on TV after his team's loss at Euro 2008
- UN reports "shocking" 27 percent rise in coca cultivation in Colombia
- Lithuanian Parliament passes law banning symbols from Soviet, Nazi regimes
- Person familiar with decision says Woods will miss the rest of golf season
- Oil falls on smaller-than-expected drop in crude supplies, big decline in gasoline demand
- Top-seeded Kuznetsova upset by Wozniacki in 2nd round at Eastbourne
- US, China concluding high-level economic talks with plenty of disagreements remaining
- Taiwan has felt Japan's 'sorrow in regret': foreign ministry
- Fishermen asked to refrain from operating in waters near Tiaoyutais
- Mass wedding at North Coast beach
- Plaza International hosts summer camp for grade students
- Bottled FiJi Water marketed here
- Food Taipei 2008 opens
- Viewsonic unveils new monitors fitted with concealed SRS HD
- Evergreen Taipei offers special package
- Most expensive flat in Asia sold in Hong Kong, says report
- Five Taiwanese airlines to operate China flights
- Davos comes to Asia to shine timely spotlight and crystallizes impediment
- Taipei shares close up 0.19 percent in thin trade
- Dollar gains on euro, yen in Asian trade as traders wait for clues
- Wall Street falls as data show drag of higher oil
- U.S. commission boosts oversight of oil trade abroad
- In Brief
- Northwest Airlines to make cuts
- China openly rebukes U.S. for global economic ills
- Sun-Times media considering going private or selling
- Medicine deal reached in Britain?say sources
- GMO wheat research seen defying drought
- Soy crushers extend ban on purchases from newly deforested Amazon
- Argentine president tries to quell protest
- 'Glam Slam' Wimbledon features million dollar babes
- Double Dutch strike wrecks Romania's hopes
- Italy triumphs over France 2-0 to reach Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Tursonov thrown out of Nottingham ATP event
- Yankees' Giambi homers twice in rout of Padres
- Celtics beat Lakers to take championship
- A luxurious castle suite on Scotland's Isle of Mull
- Spain kitchen spat boils over as top chef hits out
- Self-proclaimed 'lyrical terrorist' escapes charges
- Rare sighting of polar bear on Iceland
- Film institute chooses genre kings
- World's smallest karaoke machine lets budding pop stars sing on the go
- U.S. university takes steps to end 18-month-long tree-sitting protest
- Acclimatization key to safe workouts in the heat
- Charisse, last great Hollywood dancer, dies at 87
- Comfort in catwalk cashmere for Scottish textile company
- Bison industry in U.S. recruits ranchers as prices rise
- China detains 'subversive' critic of school conditions, says group
- Fidel Castro appears on TV for 1st time in over 5 months
- Mbeki holds talks with Mugabe
- KMT must stop fomenting hatred
- Panama delegates pitch exports at Food Show
- Malaysia party plans vote of no-confidence
- Four British soldiers killed in Afghanistan
- Women in Taiwan uninformed about cervical cancer, survey says
- Hollywood star's visit should be welcomed, Shih says
- KMT slammed for attempts to push out impartial officials
- Discovery launches 'Planet Green' to promote eco-friendly lifestyle
- Eat healthy this summer at Aqua Lounge
- National Chinese Orchestra rounding up artists to portray 4 Chinese heroines
- Millet's 'Angelus' and 'The Gleaners' attracting crowds in Taipei
- Head of Taiwan's National Security Bureau confirms resignation
- Restrictions on China visits by local chiefs to be eased
- CGA will ask COA to review conduct of sunk fishing boat
- U.S. blames Shi'ite group for bomb
- Israel confirms Gaza cease-fire to begin today
- Michelle Obama writes first lady Laura Bush after she defended her 'proud' remark
- Djokovic believes Federer is shaken and struggling mentally going into Wimbledon
- Greece gets a goal before ending championship defense with third straight loss
- Suspension over, Andrei Arshavin stars as Russia beats Sweden 2-0
- Veteran Henrik Larsson sees future with Sweden despite disappointing group exit at Euro 2008
- Russia gets final quarterfinal spot at Euro 2008 with 2-0 win over Sweden; Spain wins
- Kobe Bryant, youth and Andrew Bynum figure to make Lakers a top contender again next season
- Taiwan donates 6 million yen to quake-hit prefectures in Japan
- President promises to strengthen communications with lawmakers
- Kaohsiung mayor vows to protest if pop music center plan vetoed
- China Times president confirms layoff and reform plans
- Demand for high-end mobile devices continues strong growth
- Number of severe enteroviral infections rises to 208
- Activists laud Taiwan for suspending death penalty
- Taiwanese investors in China to receive support from government
- President nominates new Examination Yuan members
- Revised law allows Taiwan people to use mini links
- President makes inspection tour of outlying Matsu
- Nearly one-third of CEOS expect to cut jobs amid strains from housing bust, high energy prices
- Donadoni and Del Piero relax with round of golf following victory over France
- South Africa's Mbeki to Zimbabwe, as concerns about election mount
- US dollar up against euro in European trading
- UN reports "shocking" 27 percent rise in coca cultivation in Colombia
- Defending champion Ljubicic eliminated in 2nd round of Ordina Open
- Woods to have more surgery and miss rest of golf season
- WTA-Eastbourne International Women's Open Results
- Fifth Third Bancorp selling $1 billion preferred shares, slashing dividend, selling units
- Murtagh and O'Brien combine to win Prince of Wales' Stakes _ their third win at Royal Ascot
- EU lawmakers back controversial new rules on expelling illegal immigrants
- Defending champion Karlovic, Simon through to quarterfinals of Nottingham Open
- Portugal remains confident but rejects favoritism against Germany
- Turkey goalkeeper Volkan Demirel banned for two games; to miss quarterfinals against Croatia
- Javier Bardem wins top Spanish film award
- Stocks fall amid concerns about financials, FedEx
- Nottingham Open Results
- England vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- Reports: DreamWorks SKG in talks with company in India to break from Viacom
- Robles reflects on breaking Liu's record; aims to take the Olympic title
- Glaxo wins UK government contract for cervical cancer vaccine Cervarix
- FDIC's Bair says more regulation of investment banks needed in wake of Bear Stearns meltdown
- Markus Fothen takes Tour de Suisse stage win after rival's fall
- US regulator approves medical device tested on Reeve to help paralyzed people breathe
- Magna cuts 400 jobs in Ontario plant due to slowdown in pick-up truck demand
- Tour de Suisse Results
- British lawmaker resigns from Parliament to protest allegedly disappearing liberties
- Costs of building 2012 London Olympic venues soars
- England makes 162 in rain-reduced ODI; NZ set revised target of 165
- Finnish paper makers UPM, Stora, plagued by high costs, issue profit warnings
- Nearly 1/3 of US CEOs expect to cut jobs amid strains from housing bust, high energy prices
- Turkey appeals two-game ban for goalkeeper Volkan Demirel before quarterfinal against Croatia
- Germany decide not to train on new St. Jakob Park field before quarterfinal match vs. Portugal
- Celebrity psychic loses lawsuit over ex-Elvis home
- Rising heat levels line up as Euro 2008 players' next opponent
- UK grocer Sainsbury reports slowing sales growth in first quarter
- Prepare to shed tears: 'Cry-Baby' set to close this Sunday after a short Broadway run
- EADS CEO says high energy prices will prompt a rethink in entire air transport industry
- Bush vetoes farm bill for second time after error that delayed international food aid
- Celebrity psychic loses lawsuit over ex-Elvis home
- FedEx swings to loss 4th-quarter and issues forecast well below Wall Street expectations
- Germany has injury, form worries going into Euro 2008 quarterfinal against Portugal
- ATP-WTA Ordina Open Results
- Woods to have surgery on left knee and will miss rest of the season
- Reports: DreamWorks SKG in talks with company in India to break from Viacom
- Argentine striker Ignacio Martin Scocco signs with AEK Athens
- Boston police arrest 22 people after the Celtics win NBA championship
- Congressional investigators grant Boeing protest of Air Force contract
- Mexico freezes prices on more than 150 food products for 6 months
- Iraqi foreign minister says US flexible on security agreement
- Ochoa, aiming to break records in '08, shoots for a seventh win at Wegmans LPGA
- Porsche's 10-month fiscal year sales increase; company still pursuing Volkswagen majority
- Muslim woman said she could not sit behind Obama at rally because of head scarf
- Oil falls on smaller-than-expected drop in crude supplies, big decline in gasoline demand
- GAO grants Boeing protest of $35B Air Force tanker contract award to Northrop, Airbus parent
- Russia's Gazprom sees 2008 gas export price outside ex-Soviet Union at US$401
- Celebrity psychic loses lawsuit over ex-Elvis home
- Texas Republicans to donate proceeds from vendor of racist button to flood victims
- Ibrahimovic and Arshavin start in decisive Euro 2008 match between Russia and Sweden
- Spain and Greece both make changes to starting lineup for Group D finale at Euro 2008
- Microsoft board member and former president Jon Shirley to step down in November
- Djokovic believes Federer is shaken and struggling mentally going into Wimbledon
- Audit: 6 years, $16B later, US still lacks plan to build capable Afghan security force
- Oil falls on smaller-than-expected drop in crude supplies, big decline in gasoline demand
- Turkey aiming to put poor starts behind it when it meets Croatia in Euro 2008 quarterfinal
- Scolari not expecting farewell match with Portugal just yet at Euro 2008
- Wimbledon Qualifying Results
- GAO grants Boeing protest of $35B Air Force tanker contract award to Northrop, Airbus parent
- Scientists working to use climate forecasts to warn and prepare for spread of illness
- Oil falls on smaller-than-expected drop in crude supplies, big decline in gasoline demand
- GM shares tumble after analyst lowers sales forecast, says automaker needs restructuring
- Prosecutors drop charges in Colorado Taser shootout
- Nottingham Open Results
- Air Berlin cuts flight routes in response to rising fuel costs
- Oil rebounds from early losses on drop in fuel supplies, Nigeria jitters
- US presidential candidates, political leaders pay tribute to TV journalist Russert
- Defending champion Karlovic, Simon through to quarterfinals of Nottingham Open
- Victor Ganzi resigns as CEO of publishing giant Hearst Corp. over policy differences
- Germany has injury, form worries going into quarterfinal against Portugal, and no coach
- Venezeula aims to increase oil production 8 percent this year
- US stocks fall as financials slump, oil spikes; Dow below 12,000 for first time since March
- Muslim woman: Scarf kept her from seat near Obama
- Designer denies creating Bratz dolls while working at Mattel
- Texas Republicans to donate proceeds from vendor of racist button to flood victims
- Germany has injury, form worries going into quarterfinal against Portugal, and no coach
- Germany coach Loew banned from Euro 2008 quarterfinals following touchline spat
- Rain forces abandonment of England-NZ ODI with no result
- Lithuanian Parliament passes law banning symbols from Soviet, Nazi regimes
- Michelle Obama grateful for first lady's defense
- First Ikea store in New York City opens in Brooklyn with views of Statue of Liberty
- Muslim woman said she could not sit behind Obama at rally because of head scarf
- As fuel prices rise, US airlines consider more jobs cuts, new fees on passengers
- US stocks fall as financials slump, oil spikes; Dow dips below 12,000
- Rain forces abandonment of England-NZ ODI with no result
- Yahoo exodus accelerates with departure of husband-and-wife team that created Flickr
- Obama meets with national security experts to chart policy
- Oil rebounds from early losses on drop in fuel supplies, Nigeria jitters
- Ethan Coen returns to off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company with 'Offices'
- John Arne Riise joins AS Roma from Liverpool in four-year deal
- Oil rebounds from early losses on Nigeria strike threat, drop in fuel supplies
- Pavlyuchenko scores to give Russia 1-0 halftime lead over Sweden at Euro 2008
- Greece leads Spain 1-0 at halftime in Group D of European Championship
- Dow briefly dips below 12,000 as oil rises
- FedEx swings to loss 4th-quarter and issues forecast well below Wall Street expectations
- Oil rebounds from early losses on Nigeria strike threat, drop in fuel supplies
- Venezeula aims to increase oil production 8 percent this year
- GAO grants Boeing protest of $35B Air Force tanker contract award to Northrop, Airbus parent
- Scientists working to use climate forecasts to warn and prepare for spread of illness
- More credit losses seen costing global banks $1 trillion as credit crisis hits second year
- FDIC's Bair says more regulation of investment banks needed in wake of Bear Stearns meltdown
- BBC: Bank of England deputy governor for financial stability to step down
- Icahn's chances for winning Biogen Idec campaign slim, but eventual buyout still possible
- Obama meets with national security experts to chart policy
- Schwarzenegger differs with McCain, Bush by remaining opposed to oil drilling off Calif. coast
- US lauded by Iraqi minister on progress of talks on security pact
- Juventus agrees to fine to settle additional role in Italian match-fixing scandal
- Johnson & Johnson's Ortho-Clinical unit buys Swedish developer of bedside diagnostic tests
- US, China agree to negotiate investment treaty and cooperate on energy security, pollution
- Dow tumbles on bank worries, oil spike
- EU lawmakers back controversial new rules on expelling illegal immigrants
- US House overrides Bush veto of farm bill a second time after error that delayed foreign aid
- California's median home price fell 30 percent in May
- Tapia returns to Malaga to manage club for second time
- Stocks drop on bank worries, FedEx profit warning
- Portugal's Scolari says new field shouldn't be a problem for 2008 Euro quarterfinal
- Prison for for man who took body parts from corpses of Alistair Cooke and others
- WTA-Eastbourne International Women's Open Results
- South African president visits Zimbabwe as concerns about election mount
- Nearly one-third of CEOS expect to cut jobs amid strains from housing bust, high energy prices
- US, China agree to negotiate investment treaty and cooperate on energy security, pollution
- GM shares tumble after analyst lowers sales forecast, says automaker needs restructuring
- Russia advances to quarterfinals after 2-0 win over Sweden
- ATP-WTA Ordina Open Results
- US House overrides Bush veto of farm bill a second time after error that delayed foreign aid
- Spain rallies to beat defending champion Greece 2-1 at Euro 2008
- Russia advances to quarterfinals after 2-0 win over Sweden
- Schwarzenegger differs with McCain, Bush by remaining opposed to oil drilling off Calif. coast
- Sweden adopts controversial law to allow secret tapping of e-mails, phone calls
- Victor Ganzi resigns as CEO of publishing giant Hearst Corp. over policy differences
- Spain rallies to beat defending champion Greece 2-1 at Euro 2008
- Russia advances to quarterfinals after 2-0 win over Sweden
- Corn nears $8 a bushel on Midwest crop damage
- US stocks drop on bank worries, FedEx profit warning
- Defending champ Ljubicic eliminated in 2nd round of Ordina Open
- Russia advances to quarterfinals after 2-0 win over Sweden
- Netherlands, Spain, Croatia and Portugal all strong enough to reach semifinals
- Spain rallies to beat defending champion Greece 2-1 at Euro 2008
- Coming off 8-0 win over Barbados, US adjusts roster by releasing 10
- FBI joins northern Indiana investigation into fraudulent overseas withdrawals
- Man who took body parts from corpses of Alistair Cooke and others gets 9 to 27 years in prison
- BBC: Bank of England deputy governor for financial stability to step down
- Suspension over, Andrei Arshavin stars as Russia beats Sweden 2-0
- J.D. Drew ignores boos, powers Boston Red Sox over Philadelphia Phillies 7-4
- Sevilla acquires Spain left back Navarro from Mallorca, signs for five years
- Analysis: Lots of big US political talk, few solutions to pain at the pump
- Russia gets final quarterfinal spot at Euro 2008 with 2-0 win over Sweden; Spain wins
- South African president visits Zimbabwe as concerns about election mount
- Russia advances to Euro 2008 quarterfinals after 2-0 win over Sweden
- US and China agree to negotiate investment treaty and cooperate on energy security, pollution
- Gold up
- George Michael calls legalization of same-sex marriage in California `way overdue'
- Netherlands, Spain, Croatia and Portugal all strong enough to reach semifinals
- Paraguay's president-elect seeks close ties to Venezuela's Chavez
- EADS chief `disappointed' by U.S. recommendation
- Travelers Championship to give golf fans a preview of Tigerless US PGA Tour
- Spain rallies to beat defending champion Greece 2-1 at Euro 2008
- FDA approves medical device tested on Christopher Reeve to help paralyzed people breathe
- Simon Mann says he agreed to try to overthrow Equatorial Guinea government
- Markus Fothen takes Tour de Suisse stage win after rival's fall
- Coming off 8-0 win over Barbados, US adjusts roster by releasing 10
- Hula Hoop turns 50, evoking memories about the hoopla over a once-hip toy
- Tom Waits returns to the road with searing two-hour set
- U.S. lawmakers vote for NASA budget increase
- Texas Republicans to donate proceeds from vendor of racist button to flood victims
- Greater access could mean more oil-industry strain
- Dollar falls against most currencies following oil inventory report, Nigeria strike threat
- US and China agree to negotiate investment treaty and cooperate on energy security, pollution
- Britain ratifies EU's Lisbon Treaty
- IRB Junior World Rugby Championship Results
- Qantas engineers plan series of strikes in Australia next week under pay dispute
- Qantas engineers plan series of strikes in Australia next week under pay dispute
- Travelers Championship to give golf fans a preview of Tigerless US PGA Tour
- New lighting tech beats fluorescents, maker says
- Hiddink gets Russia to first knockout phase for 20 years, sees more potential at Euro 2008
- House Democratic, Republican leaders reach accord on bill to finance Iraq, Afghanistan wars
- Tiger Woods to have season-ending knee surgery; won US Open with torn ligament, 2 fractures
- US grants Boeing protest of $35B Air Force tanker contract award to Northrop, Airbus parent
- Congress enacts farm bill over Bush veto a second time after error delayed foreign food aid
- Tiger Woods to have season-ending knee surgery; won US Open with torn ligament, 2 fractures
- Picasso painting sells for US$6.5 million, breaking Australian sales record
- Aragones confident that Spain gained mental edge after perfect start to Euro 2008
- US and China agree to negotiate investment treaty and cooperate on energy security, pollution
- 4 US parents file federal lawsuit against companies over use of chemical in baby bottles
- New Zealand and England to contest junior world rugby final
- Same-sex marriage opponents, supporters aim for mainstream image in California campaign
- Mexico freezes prices on more than 150 food products for 6 months
- House Democratic, Republican leaders reach accord on bill to finance Iraq, Afghanistan wars
- US health officials raise salmonella count from tainted tomatoes to 383 cases, up by 106
- Botero leads Bolivia to 4-2 win over Paraguay in World Cup qualifying
- Seinfeld's lawyers say he was just being funny, even if cookbook author suing him disagrees
- Airline cuts, high gas prices making Las Vegas tougher to get to and more expensive
- Mexico freezes prices on more than 150 food products for 6 months
- Boston police arrest 22 people after the Celtics win the NBA championship
- J.D. Drew ignores boos, powers Boston Red Sox over Philadelphia Phillies 7-4
- Botero leads Bolivia to 4-2 win over Paraguay in World Cup qualifying
- Obama says he wouldn't make bin Laden a martyr; McCain calls for more nuclear power plants
- South African president visits Zimbabwe as concerns about election mount
- New EU rules for expelling illegals
- Sweden adopts controversial law to allow secret tapping of e-mails, phone calls
- Jennifer Lopez visits elementary school graduation for autistic children
- Seinfeld's lawyers say he was just being funny, even if cookbook author suing him disagrees
- Croatia likes its chances against comeback king Turkey in Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Analysis: In repeat of past elections, McCain seeks to steer political debate to terrorism
- SKorean president to apologize to nation over US beef deal
- Tight security for Olympic torch in China's restive Xinjiang offers preview of Tibet plan
- Tight security for Olympic torch in China's restive Xinjiang offers preview of Tibet plan
- Argentine president calls for end to farm strike
- Twain, Wharton homes join others in financial peril
- Flight cuts may hurt Caribbean tourism
- Inca Trail: Heavy load for porters
- Jamaica crush Bahamas 6-0 in World Cup qualifying
- Simon Mann says he agreed to try to overthrow Equatorial Guinea government
- After meeting, labor union presidents say just weeks until AFL-CIO endorses Obama
- SuperSonics owner Clay Bennett acknowledges mistakes in dealing with Seattle
- Botero leads Bolivia to 4-2 win over Paraguay in World Cup qualifying
- BHP Billiton and Antam sign agreement to develop nickel resources in Indonesia
- Bush rallies behind McCain, helps raises $21.5 million for House and Senate candidates
- Australian PM to attend Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies
- Police to interview England rugby players over alleged hotel incident
- Qantas engineers plan series of strikes in Australia next week under pay dispute
- Qantas engineers plan series of strikes in Australia next week under pay dispute
- Obama says he wouldn't make bin Laden a martyr; McCain calls for more nuclear power plants
- Mexico bans leftist party from calling leader 'legitimate president'
- Japan Airlines pilots launch strike, 34 domestic flights canceled
- Flight cuts may hurt Caribbean tourism
- Colombia and Ecuador in scoreless draw in World Cup qualifying
- Son of 'Godfather' creator sues Paramount Pictures over video game royalties
- LA's Lowe gets first road win since August, Loney drives in a pair in 6-1 win over Reds
- SKorean president to apologize to nation over US beef deal
- Italy to debut four against Springboks at Newlands
- Los Angeles hotel sues Phil Spector alleging he owes more than $100,000
- Argentine president demands end to prolonged farmers strike
- Rapper Young Jeezy faces DUI, speeding charges after leaving recording studio in Atlanta
- SKorean president to apologize to nation over US beef deal
- New Zealand's Dominion Finance sees stock plunge amid credit crunch worries
- New Zealand's Dominion Finance sees stock plunge amid credit crunch worries
- New England, New York draw 1-1; San Jose, Real draw 0-0 in MLS
- Hyundai offers 3D TV for Japan market; limited programming
- Hyundai offers 3D TV for Japan market; limited programming
- Brazil, Argentina draw 0-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Rapper Young Jeezy charged with DUI in Atlanta
- Brazil, Argentina draw 0-0; Colombia unbeaten; Paraguay lead South American 2010 race
- Champion race horse Phar Lap died of arsenic poisoning, scientists find
- Champion race horse Phar Lap died of arsenic poisoning, scientists find
- US group's survey says 500,000 Iraqis fled fighting in 2007, world's worst refugee problem
- J.D. Drew ignores boos, powers Boston Red Sox over Philadelphia Phillies 7-4
- US, China hope economic talks ease tensions in intertwined economic relationship
- Analysis: Lots of big US political talk, few solutions to pain at the pump
- Spain rallies to beat defending champion Greece 2-1 at Euro 2008
- Russia advances to Euro 2008 quarterfinals after 2-0 win over Sweden
- Yahoo addresses narrowing e-mail options with addition of 'ymail,' 'rocketmail' domains
- Rebellion against Malaysian PM boosts opposition campaign to topple government
- Rebellion against Malaysian PM boosts opposition campaign to topple government
- Rebellion against Malaysian PM boosts opposition campaign to topple government
- Rebellion against Malaysian PM boosts opposition campaign to topple government
- SKorean team led by disgraced stem cell scientist Hwang claims to clone endangered dog
- Oil falls from overnight gains as Nigeria strike threat appears to diminish
- SKorean team led by disgraced stem cell scientist Hwang claims to clone endangered dog
- China weathering global slump better than expected as World Bank raises its GDP forecast
- China weathering global slump better than expected as World Bank raises its GDP forecast
- Obama says he wouldn't make bin Laden a martyr; McCain calls for more nuclear power plants
- Australian weightlifter Belinda Van Tienan banned for doping
- Australian weightlifter Belinda Van Tienan banned for doping
- Hammon, Wauters help Silver Stars surge past winless Dream 81-66
- Los Angeles hotel sues Phil Spector, alleging he owes more than $100,000
- England makes backline cleanout for second test against New Zealand
- England makes backline cleanout for second test against New Zealand
- China weathering global slump better than expected, World Bank says as it raises GDP forecast
- China weathering global slump better than expected, World Bank says as it raises GDP forecast
- Australian Senate committee decides against gagging celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay
- Australian Senate committee decides against gagging celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay
- Greek parliament ratifies deal with Deutsche Telekom AG on OTE
- J.D. Drew ignores boos, powers Boston Red Sox over Philadelphia Phillies 7-4
- SKorean president apologizes for ignoring public in rush to agree to US beef deal
- US man pleads guilty in attack on duck; judge renews order of protection for the bird
- Manuel gets 1st win as Mets manager, Easley's HR in 10th beats Angels 5-4
- Australian Senate committee decides against gagging celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay
- Australian Senate committee decides against gagging celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay
- Cindy McCain takes break from campaign trail to help Vietnamese kids with cleft palates
- Bank of England confirms that deputy governor will step down next year
- Hawaii police search for man who stole more than 1,000 pounds of premium coffee beans
- US House to vote on war funding, unemployment benefits extension
- Nepal students block traffic, attack chief justice's car to protest fuel price rise
- Bank of England deputy governor will step down next year
- China's share benchmark, Shanghai Composite Index, falls 6.4 percent on profit-taking
- Report: UK house prices fall 2.4 pct in May, down 3.8 percent in a year
- China's share benchmark, Shanghai Composite Index, falls 6.4 percent on profit-taking
- Report: Evacuation complete for 110,000 from quake area over landslide fears
- China denies it's investigating monopoly abuse of large software companies including Microsoft
- China denies it's investigating monopoly abuse of large software companies including Microsoft
- Ex-WestLB bank chief cleared by German court of wrongdoing in Box Clever deal
- Qantas engineers plan series of strikes in Australia next week under pay dispute
- Qantas engineers plan series of strikes in Australia next week under pay dispute
- China names full strength squad for World Cup qualifier against Australia
- China names full strength squad for World Cup qualifier against Australia
- China's share benchmark, Shanghai Composite Index, falls 6.5 percent on profit-taking
- China's share benchmark, Shanghai Composite Index, falls 6.5 percent on profit-taking
- Japan's Nikkei drops 2.2 percent on renewed fears over US financial sector
- US dollar loses ground against major currencies as oil looks set to rise
- Zimbabwe opposition reports 4 deaths overnight, says violence must end
- Israel baseball league says it will return after tumultuous first season
- Japan forward Okubo handed three-match suspension
- Japan forward Okubo handed three-match suspension
- Indian rescue workers scramble to reach deluged villages as flood death toll rises to 35
- Mortgage-lender HBOS forecasts "resilient" performance this year, but shares fall
- Japan forward Okubo handed three-match suspension
- Japan forward Okubo handed three-match suspension
- Oil rises on news of Nigerian oil rig attack
- Norway's oil minister resigns, citing health reasons after media criticism
- Reports: Vice chairman of China Development Bank facing probe for alleged corruption
- Reports: Vice chairman of China Development Bank facing probe for alleged corruption
- Obama says he wouldn't make bin Laden a martyr; McCain calls for more nuclear power plants
- 12 detained in Myanmar after demanding release of Aung San Suu Kyi on her birthday
- Report: UK house prices fall 2.4 pct in May, down 3.8 percent in a year
- Scientific study questions use of Hawk-Eye linecalling system
- Four Middle East nations to fight for last two spots in Asian World Cup qualifiers
- Four Middle East nations to fight for last two spots in Asian World Cup qualifiers
- Croatia captain Niko Kovac to retire from national team after Euro 2008
- EADS shares fall after U.S. recommendation to re-open bidding for tanker contract
- Croatia likes its chances against comeback king Turkey in Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Open and shut: Woods wins US Open, then shuts it down for the year
- Swiss National Bank keeps interest rates unchanged at 2.75 percent average
- UK house prices fall 2.4 pct in May, retail sales surge
- Namibia licenses uranium mine to French group Areva
- SKorean team led by disgraced stem cell scientist Hwang claims to clone endangered dog
- Prematurely born daughter of defender Boulahrouz dies
- US dollar mixed, gold up in European morning trading
- Court postpones trial of Greek sprinters Kenteris, Thanou until February
- Zimbabwe opposition reports 4 deaths overnight, says violence must end
- 2,000 Lufthansa ground workers strike in Hamburg after pay raise talks stall
- Oil rises on news of Nigerian oil rig attack
- AP Exclusive: Militant says Philippine Muslim groups help hide Indonesian terror suspects
- Cindy McCain takes break from campaign trail to help Vietnamese children with cleft palates
- Cindy McCain takes break from campaign trail to help Vietnamese children with cleft palates
- SKorean president pledges to ban US beef imports unless Washington meets demands
- Madrid awaits Ronaldo's declaration of intent before approaching United
- Hong Kong's key stock index drops on declines in mainland China, Wall Street
- Hong Kong's key stock index drops on declines in mainland China, Wall Street
- Monument to enema treatments opened in a southern Russian spa resort
- Ruling coalition in Malaysia pledges support for prime minister ahead of no-confidence vote
- Ruling coalition in Malaysia pledges support for prime minister ahead of no-confidence vote
- BASF to buy $4.7 billion of own shares by mid 2010 to optimize capital structure
- France winger Franck Ribery to have surgery after Euro 2008 exit
- France winger Franck Ribery to have surgery after Euro 2008 exit
- Asian markets drop on worries about US financial sector, gloom in mainland Chinese markets
- Asian markets drop on worries about US financial sector, gloom in mainland Chinese markets
- Sampras wants to witness Federer beat his record 14 Grand Slam titles
- Bank of England deputy governor will step down next year
- Croatia captain Niko Kovac to retire from national team after Euro 2008
- Ronaldo wins libel damages from tabloid over claims he used phone during training
- Rainstorms set to hit China quake region where 110,000 evacuated over landslide fears
- Imperial Tobacco to cut 6 percent of staff as part of restructure after Altadis takeover
- Croatia likes its chances against comeback king Turkey in Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Rapper Young Jeezy charged with DUI in Atlanta
- Scandinavian airline operator SAS abandons plan to sell Spanair, says bids too low
- Installing new St. Jakob Park pitch is a risk but not acting would have been riskier, say UEFA
- Pakistan drops wicketkeeper Akmal for cricket's Asia Cup
- Pakistan drops wicketkeeper Akmal for cricket's Asia Cup
- World Bank raises China's economic growth forecast to 9.8 pct, cites competitiveness, exports
- World Bank raises China's economic growth forecast to 9.8 pct, cites competitiveness, exports
- WIMBLEDON '08: Williams sisters eager to rebound from French Open losses
- Kubica's first victory opens up F1's championship race ahead of French GP
- China mobilizes 100,000-strong anti-terrorism force for Beijing Olympics
- China mobilizes 100,000-strong anti-terrorism force for Beijing Olympics
- Berlusconi allies push ahead with measure that would suspend premier's corruption trial
- London's FTSE-100 index down 6.2 points at 5750.7
- Obama says he wouldn't make bin Laden a martyr; McCain calls for more nuclear power plants
- Imperial Tobacco to cut 6 percent of staff as part of restructure after Altadis takeover
- Malaysia suspends seafood exports to EU to avoid ban
- British Olympic Association searches for new chief executive as part of organizational shakeup
- Radical Indian politician calls for Hindu suicide bombers to target Muslims
- Radical Indian politician calls for Hindu suicide bombers to target Muslims
- Quite a move: 2-story house being barged from Seattle suburb to British Columbia
- French men's team sets European record in 400 freestyle relay
- Zimbabwe opposition reports 4 deaths overnight, says violence must end
- Billionaire investor Kirk Kerkorian increases stake in Ford to 6.49 percent from 5.5 percent
- Israel baseball league says it will return after tumultuous first season
- Anti-government protesters prepare to besiege Thai government seat
- AP Interview: Taiwan's top China negotiator reassures US on mainland ties
- Slovak unemployment slightly up
- China mobilizes 100,000-strong anti-terrorism security force for Beijing Olympics
- China mobilizes 100,000-strong anti-terrorism security force for Beijing Olympics
- Slovenian athletics body clears runner Javornik of doping charge
- China mobilizes 100,000-strong anti-terrorism security force for Beijing Olympics
- China mobilizes 100,000-strong anti-terrorism security force for Beijing Olympics
- Federal appeals court limits employer access to workers' e-mails, text messages
- World Bank says fishing will return to the Aral Sea
- Ex-Bear Stearns managers, suspected of misleading investors, surrender in NYC
- North Korea denies outbreak of bird flu
- North Korea denies outbreak of bird flu
- Iraq nears first oil service deals with major Western firms
- Australian jury convicts 2 women in euthanasia case
- Spain ready to ditch underachiever tag with win over Italy at Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Indian rescue workers scramble to reach deluged villages as flood death toll rises to 38
- Britain's Brown expected to push Europeans over sanctions on Iran
- US jobless claims decline by 5,000 but remain at level indicating strains from a weak economy
- US jobless claims decline by 5,000 but remain at level indicating strains from a weak economy
- Cadbury says on track for full year earnings after second quarter sales above target
- Ruling coalition in Malaysia pledges support for prime minister ahead of no-confidence vote
- Ruling coalition in Malaysia pledges support for prime minister ahead of no-confidence vote
- Ex-Bear Stearns managers, suspected of misleading investors, surrender in NYC
- Ex-Bear Stearns managers, suspected of misleading investors, surrender in NYC
- SKorean president pledges to ban US beef imports unless Washington meets demands
- Strong growth predicted for Britain's sports industry, led by London 2012 Olympics
- Fans lose out on Euro 2008 tickets after agency hit by sting
- EU leaders at summit in Brussels focus on high food and fuel prices
- Blackstone Group buying Apria Healthcare in going-private deal worth $1.6 billion
- Faced with fewer kids, Japan toy makers target old and young at Tokyo toy show
- Faced with fewer kids, Japan toy makers target old and young at Tokyo toy show
- Oil rises on news of Nigerian oil rig attack
- Genetically modified mosquitoes could combat malaria, scientists say
- China mobilizes 100,000-strong anti-terrorism security force for Beijing Olympics
- Democrat Obama says he will opt out of public campaign finance system for presidential race
- China mobilizes 100,000-strong anti-terrorism security force for Beijing Olympics
- Democrat Obama says he'll opt out of public campaign finance system for presidential race
- Ex-Bear Stearns managers, suspected of misleading investors, arrested at their homes
- Veteran Sugiyama named to Japan's tennis squad for Beijing Olympics
- Veteran Sugiyama named to Japan's tennis squad for Beijing Olympics
- EU again clears E.On to buy Spanish utility
- Democrat Obama says he'll opt out of public campaign finance system for presidential race
- Alexandersson and Allback quit Swedish national team after first-round exit
- Zimbabwe opposition reports 4 deaths overnight, says violence must end
- Nadal, Djokovic could challenge Federer's five-year reign at Wimbledon
- Britain's top player Andy Murray slams British tennis ahead of Wimbledon
- Bush administration wants Federal Reserve to get more power to protect U.S.'s financial system
- Stocks open mixed after decline in jobless claims; oil prices show volatility
- Dubai prosecutor: Drug investigation against Mohammed Asif dropped
- France winger Franck Ribery has surgery on ankle following team's exit from Euro 2008
- Bush administration wants Federal Reserve to get more power to protect U.S. financial system
- Romanian minister says foreign investments doubled in the first 4 months of 2008
- Myanmar cyclone threatens water birds in delta region
- Icahn concedes defeat in Biogen Idec proxy campaign; Shareholders back firm's board picks
- Billionaire investor Kirk Kerkorian increases stake in Ford to 6.49 percent from 5.5 percent
- Oil prices drop on report China raising fuel prices, which could dampen demand
- Overseas visitors to Olympic host Beijing fall in May amid hotel booking woes
- Italy's injured captain Cannavaro can offer advice to his teammates on Spain's players
- Leading economic indicators are barely higher as economy grows at a crawl
- Hugh Jackman, Tinkerbell among 25 getting Hollywood Walk of Fame stars next year
- Carnival posts flat 2nd-quarter earnings as soaring fuel costs offset revenue growth
- WTA-Eastbourne International Women's Open Results
- Nottingham Open Results
- Democrat Obama says he'll opt out of public campaign finance system for presidential race
- Defending champion Ivo Karlovic advances to semifinals at Nottingham Open
- UEFA to decide whether to expand European Championship to 20 or 24 teams later this year
- Italy defender Barzagli ruled out of Euro 2008 due to left knee injury
- Ex-Bear Stearns managers, suspected of misleading investors, arrested at their homes
- Linford Christie still bitter over torch relay snub; criticizes Sebastian Coe
- Zimbabwe opposition reports 4 deaths overnight, says violence must end
- Democrat Obama says he'll opt out of public campaign finance system for presidential race
- US stocks trade mixed after dip in jobless claims
- Euro flat against dollar at US$1.5506 as US unemployment still strained
- Leading economic indicators are barely higher as economy grows at a crawl
- Installing new St. Jakob Park pitch is a risk but not acting would have been riskier, say UEFA
- Administration says Federal Reserve should be given more powers to protect financial system
- State media announces China will raise prices of refined oil products, electricity
- State media announces China will raise prices of refined oil products, electricity
- Leading economic indicators are barely higher as economy grows at a crawl
- Canadian police lay fraud charges against former Nortel CEO Dunn and two other ex-execs
- Oil prices drop on reports China raising fuel prices, which could dampen demand
- Tested formula falls flat for Greece at Euro 2008
- Brazil's draw against Argentina has many calling for Dunga to be fired
- US stocks fall after Philly manufacturing report
- Obama says he wouldn't make bin Laden a martyr; McCain calls for more nuclear power plants
- Oil prices drop on reports China raising fuel prices, which could dampen demand
- GM says plummeting sales forces halt of major overhaul for pickups, SUVs
- China to raise prices of refined oil products, electricity
- China to raise prices of refined oil products, electricity
- Mortgage-lender HBOS forecasts "resilient" performance this year, but shares fall
- WTA-Eastbourne International Women's Open Results
- Boulahrouz available for quarterfinal against Russia despite loss of daughter
- Cindy McCain says she would make Myanmar human rights a priority as US first lady
- Cindy McCain says she would make Myanmar human rights a priority as US first lady
- Canadian police lay fraud charges against former Nortel CEO Dunn and two other ex-execs
- Spain ready to ditch underachiever tag with win over Italy at Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Oil prices drop after China says it will raise fuel prices, which could dampen demand
- Bond producer pays 19,000 pounds (US$38,000) for kiss from 007 star Daniel Craig
- Dubai prosecutor: Drug investigation against Mohammed Asif dropped
- Icahn concedes defeat in Biogen Idec proxy campaign; Shareholders back firm's board picks
- China to raise prices of refined oil products, electricity
- China to raise prices of refined oil products, electricity
- IOC president confident that TV coverage disputes for Beijing will be fully resolved
- US group's survey says 500,000 Iraqis fled fighting in 2007, world;s worst refugee problem
- Yeats becomes second horse to win the Gold Cup for three consecutive years
- Sweden needs to inject youth in aging squad
- Ex-Bear Stearns managers arrested, first to face charges linked to subprime market collapse
- Circuit City 1Q loss widens, forecasts bigger than expected loss for 2Q, suspends dividend
- House passes resolution urging US to work to end commercial whaling
- Anti-government demonstrators prepare to besiege Thai government seat
- Anti-government demonstrators prepare to besiege Thai government seat
- Tested formula falls flat for Greece at Euro 2008
- US stocks fluctuate after weak Philadelphia manufacturing report
- FBI estimates $1B in losses from mortgage fraud schemes nationwide
- Celtics fans gather in Boston to celebrate another NBA championship
- Madrid to host Fed Cup final between Spain and Russia in September
- Canada's main opposition party unveils new tax plan
- Ex-UBS banker pleads guilty in Fort Lauderdale in US tax evasion case
- Alabama judge upholds fraud verdict against AstraZeneca, trims judgment to $160 million
- UEFA postpones Turkey goalkeeper's appeal over 2-match ban, will miss Euro 2008 quarterfinal
- Oil prices drop after China says it will raise fuel prices, which could dampen demand
- Obama tells labor leaders he'll look out for workers, seek input from corporate leaders
- Ministry of National Defense completes air route plans for direct cross-strait flights
- Cape No.7 brings Hengchun to the silver screen
- Lil Wayne's album has best opening week of 2008
- Thalia launches new album 'Lunada' at New York club
- In the age of reality TV, they don't make minor celebrities like they used to
- Experts confirm 'Rembrandt Laughing' is genuine
- Tuna salad, hold the mayo, a different take on a summer favorite
- Head over heels for Brazil's traditional Caipirinhas
- Award-winning Ethan Coen returns to Atlantic Theater
- Picasso breaks Australian record
- Von Furstenberg courts Europe with ruffles and oversized bows
- Absence of Woods will be sorely felt
- Kuo Hong-chih helps Dodgers overcome Reds
- Russia make quarters, Spain win again
- Europeans eye American models to ease school segregation
- Muslim creationist preaches Islam, awaits Christ
- Foreign minister says Iran ready to negotiate on nuclear incentives
- Taliban driven from southern Afghan district, says governor
- Singapore approves formation of opposition political party
- Junta gang hits Suu Kyi birthday rally
- Watch for risks in PRC bank ties
- Taiex drops to lowest since March
- Government clampdown on China Mobile proves illusory
- Thailand's TrueMove joins Conexus Mobile Alliance
- Trinidad and Tobago plans selling US$1.2 billion of bonds to fight inflation
- HBOS says bad mortgage loans 'In line'
- Yuan boosted as China, U.S. resume strategic economic talks
- Price of corn at record high after flooding
- Financial, FedEx unease causes tumble
- Averted strike threat in Nigeria leads to decrease in oil price
- Bear Stearns execs could face charges
- Yahoo-Google deal under much scrutiny
- Venezuela says it will not attend oil conference in Saudi Arabia
- Over five million risk hunger in Zimbabwe, new U.N. report says
- DPP caucus slams government plan to remove 2-28 exhibition
- Mayor vows protest if pop music center vetoed
- Media groups urge China Times to make financial situation public
- Severe enteroviral infections rise to 208 this year
- Activists protest Alishan Forest Park BOT project
- Representative to Brazil tenders his resignation
- President Ma nominates new Examination Yuan members
- Liu admits Cabinet has room for improvement
- Suggestion to withdraw troops from Kinmen widely criticized
- First Japanese navy destroyer since WWII heads to China
- Iraq launches crackdown in southern city
- Firm indicted over Pyongyang items
- Revised law allows use of 'mini links'
- Obama says he won't take public campaign funds; McCain calls him 'typical politician'
- Nadal, Djokovic could challenge Federer's five-year reign at Wimbledon
- Bush touring flood-ravaged Midwest as residents continue sandbagging operations
- Germany beats Portugal 3-2 to reach Euro 2008 semifinals
- Tiger Woods sitting out the golf season has a large ripple effect on TV, tournaments
- Scolari leaves without giving a major title to Portugal
- Celtics light cigars, carry trophies as fans line route of rally to celebrate 17th NBA title
- President to nominate ex-finance minister to head Control Yuan
- Former NSB chief to return to post
- Legislators ask for reconstruction of Central Cross-Island Highway
- Tropical storm upgraded to typhoon
- Microsoft establishes Taiwan's first-ever innovation center
- New police chief assumes office
- Forestry Bureau to supervise operation of Alishan railway
- Forestry Bureau to supervise operation of Alishan railway
- New round of fuel price hikes set for July 2: economics minister
- Japan's deputy representative to Taiwan apologizes to sunken boat's owner
- Sole graduate of tiny school swamped by prizes at commencement
- New round of fuel price hikes set for July 2: economics minister
- Most unsafe products imported in May were Chinese: Consumer group
- FBI estimates $1B in US losses from mortgage fraud schemes
- Britain pushes Europeans over sanctions on Iran
- US dollar mixed, gold up in European morning trading
- EADS shares fall after U.S. recommendation to re-open bidding for tanker contract
- Oil prices drop after China says it will raise fuel prices, which could dampen demand
- Croatia likes its chances against comeback king Turkey in Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- EU approves Slovakia for euro
- Alabama judge upholds fraud verdict against AstraZeneca, trims judgment to $160 million
- Yeats becomes second horse to win the Gold Cup for three consecutive years
- Obama says he wouldn't make bin Laden a martyr; McCain calls for more nuclear power plants
- London's FTSE-100 index down 48.45 points at 5708.40
- China to raise prices of refined oil products, electricity
- China to raise prices of refined oil products, electricity
- Renamed Caesars Windsor casino opens after $439M makeover in Ontario city
- Croatia captain Niko Kovac to retire from national team after Euro 2008
- Authorities reportedly confiscate tapes from Yeltsin-era Kremlin cameraman
- Circuit City 1Q loss widens, forecasts bigger than expected loss for 2Q, suspends dividend
- Ex-Bear Stearns managers arrested, first to face charges linked to subprime market collapse
- Boulahrouz available for quarterfinal against Russia despite loss of daughter
- Feds begin demolishing arsenal in Talladega, Ala.
- Don't watch the stars, follow the antics of the Euro 2008 coaches
- Ex-UBS banker pleads guilty in Fort Lauderdale in US tax evasion case
- Italy's injured captain Cannavaro can offer advice to his teammates on Spain's players
- Caribbean suffers from flight cuts, airline price hikes due to jet fuel costs, soft US economy
- FBI estimates $1B in losses from US mortgage fraud schemes
- World Bank says fishing will return to the Aral Sea
- Stocks fluctuate after manufacturing report
- New study hails Massachusetts as 'gold standard' for US tech while California loses luster
- Kubica's first victory opens up F1's championship race ahead of French GP
- Juan Carlos Navarro rejoins Barcelona after 1 year with Memphis Grizzlies
- Iraq nears first major oil service deals with major Western companies
- US appeals court limits employer access to workers' e-mails, text messages
- Defending champion Ivo Karlovic advances to semifinals at Nottingham Open
- Kim Kirchen wins 6th Tour de Suisse stage, takes overall lead
- Boston Scientific sells investment portfolios to raise $140 million, reduce debt
- Republicans, Democrats agree to take up compromise wiretapping bill Friday
- Carnival posts flat 2nd-quarter earnings as soaring fuel costs offset strong revenue growth
- Zimbabwe opposition reports 4 deaths overnight, says violence must end
- No injury worries for Russia ahead of Euro 2008 quarterfinal
- Ronaldinho calm on future despite Barcelona saying it wants to unload him
- Europeans golfers will miss trying to beat Woods; but Ryder Cup hopes up
- Former Tennessee home of Johnny Cash's parents listed on eBay for $1.4M; collectibles included
- England allrounder Flintoff makes lowkey comeback for Lancashire
- Oil prices drop after China says it will raise fuel prices, which could dampen demand
- Jamie Lynn Spears gives birth to baby girl in south Mississippi hospital
- Italy hit by injuries and suspensions ahead of Euro 2008 quarterfinal with Spain
- US Treasurer says Federal Reserve should be given more powers to protect financial system
- Yeats becomes second horse to win the Gold Cup for 3 consecutive years
- Citigroup CFO predicts 'substantial' write-downs on debt instruments in 2nd quarter
- EU approves Slovakia for euro; prime minister wants "strongest possible" exchange rate
- Alabama judge upholds fraud verdict against AstraZeneca, trims judgment to $160 million
- No injury worries for Russia ahead of Euro 2008 quarterfinal
- Jamie Lynn Spears gives birth to baby girl in south Mississippi hospital
- Some quick facts on Iraqi oil as baghdad nears 1st key deals with major Western companies
- Imperial Tobacco to cut 6 percent of staff as part of restructure after Altadis takeover
- Cadbury says on track for full year earnings after second quarter sales above target
- Authorities reportedly confiscate tapes from Yeltsin-era Kremlin cameraman
- O'Malley has share of lead; Daly has wild round at BMW International Open
- Defending champion Ivo Karlovic advances to semifinals at Nottingham Open
- US stocks fluctuate after weak manufacturing report
- Jamie Lynn Spears gives birth to baby girl in south Mississippi hospital
- Kim Kirchen wins 6th Tour de Suisse stage, takes overall lead
- Venezuela's Chavez nationalizes cement companies in decree
- Oil prices drop after China says it will raise fuel prices, which could dampen demand
- Ferrer beats Ancic, advances to Ordina Open semifinals
- Oil prices drop after China says it will raise fuel prices, which could dampen demand
- Singer Amy Winehouse undergoing further tests in London after fainting spell
- Podolski to play against Portugal; Frings out
- WTA-Eastbourne International Women's Open Results
- White House threatens to veto foreclosure rescue as Republican conservatives seek to block it
- At a crossroads, conservative Southern Baptists hear different voices from new generation
- Bartoli shakes off losing run, advances to semifinals at Wimbledon tuneup event
- Oil prices drop after China says it will raise fuel prices, which could dampen demand
- UEFA postpones Turkey goalkeeper's appeal over 2-match ban, will miss Euro 2008 quarterfinal
- 14 detained in Myanmar after calling for release of Aung San Suu Kyi on her birthday
- AP-Ipsos poll: Most say US heading in the wrong direction; economy gets biggest blame
- MGM Mirage announces joint venture for non-gambling hotel in mainland China
- Hancock honored as musician of the year at Jazz Awards Schneider leads winners with 4 trophies
- Former home of Johnny Cash's parents on eBay
- Mariners fire manager John McLaren, replace him with bench coach Jim Riggleman
- Citigroup CFO predicts 'substantial' write-downs on debt instruments in 2nd quarter
- EBay hopes stronger protections for PayPal users brings more users to the site
- Obama says he won't take public campaign funds; McCain calls him 'typical politician'
- Continental says it joins United's Star Alliance in move to battle rising fuel costs
- Obama says he won't take public campaign funds; McCain calls him 'typical politician'
- Croatia likes its chances against comeback king Turkey in Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Stocks fluctuate after Citi warning, falling oil
- AP-Ipsos poll: Most say US heading in the wrong direction; economy gets biggest blame
- Defending champ Ivo Karlovic advances to semifinals at Nottingham
- Experts deride senators' plan to ban large investors from oil, other commodity trading
- Confidant of Facebook founder leaving online hangout to become venture capitalist
- Big Brown's trainer chided for no-show; Congress debates intervention into racing safety
- Hugh Jackman, Tinkerbell among 25 getting Hollywood Walk of Fame stars next year
- Report says Anheuser-Busch board to meet on InBev bid; company won't comment
- New US rules: fewer sharks can be caught and all must come ahore with fins attached
- Zimbabwe opposition reports 4 deaths overnight, says violence must end
- Bush touring flood-ravaged Midwest as residents continue sandbagging operations
- Oil prices drop after China says it will raise fuel prices, which could dampen demand
- Jamie Lynn Spears gives birth to baby girl in south Mississippi hospital
- Venezuela's electoral council calls for decision on blacklisted candidates
- New field holds up in Portugal-Germany quarterfinal match at Euro 2008
- Leading economic indicators show US economy growing at a crawl
- Canada's main opposition party unveils new tax plan
- Hugh Jackman, Tinker Bell among 25 getting Hollywood Walk of Fame stars next year
- score to give Germany 2-1 lead at halftime in quarterfinals at Euro 2008
- Oil prices drop after China says it will raise fuel prices, which could dampen demand
- New Inter Milan coach Mourinho on hunt for new players, including Lampard, Deco, Drogba
- Obama says he won't take public campaign funds; McCain says rival didn't stick to his word
- Ex-UBS banker pleads guilty in Fort Lauderdale in US tax evasion case
- Injury-plagued Turkey hopes to get job done in 90 minutes in Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Gold up
- FIFA VP asks that Trinidad & Tobago play all its World Cup qualifiers abroad
- Flooded-out homeowners in the Midwest say US agency gave them a false sense of security
- FBI estimates $1B in losses from US mortgage fraud schemes
- Group files lawsuit to prevent US state South Carolina from creating 'I Believe' tags
- Canadian police lay fraud charges against former Nortel CEO Dunn and 2 other ex-execs
- Ferrer beats Ancic in Ordina Open quarterfinals; Dementieva advances
- San Francisco sues Exxon Mobil to get oil giant to clean polluted Fisherman's Wharf site
- Democrats, Republicans agree to take up compromise wiretapping bill Friday
- Stocks ending moderately higher after China raises oil prices; Citigroup warns of write-downs
- Group files lawsuit to prevent US state South Carolina from creating 'I Believe' tags
- Regulators say they have stepped up oversight of US investment banks, urge prompt changes
- French filmmaker Jean Delannoy dies at age 100
- Kemp drives in 3, Stults has winning '08 debut as Dodgers beat Reds 7-4 for 3-game sweep
- Bush Administration: Giving Federal Reserve more powers could help protect financial system
- Investment firms, banks borrow a bit more from Fed's emergency lending program
- US stocks end higher as oil falls sharply
- Germany beats Portugal 3-2 to reach Euro 2008 semifinals
- US investment firms, banks borrow a bit more from Fed's emergency lending program
- Germany beats Portugal 3-2 to reach Euro 2008 semifinals
- US Dollar falls against most currencies following oil inventory report, Nigeria strike threat
- Ronaldo's defensive lapse costs Portugal in quarterfinal loss to Germany
- Scolari leaves without giving a major title to Portugal
- Corn drops as high prices prompt demand worries
- Don't watch the stars, follow the antics of the Euro 2008 coaches
- Germany beats Portugal 3-2 to reach Euro 2008 semifinals
- Collapse of Bear Funds began year of massive write-downs, job losses, and economic upheaval
- Jamie Lynn Spears gives birth to baby girl in south Mississippi hospital
- Supreme Court of Canada to rule Friday on leveraged buyout of BCE
- Scolari leaves without giving a major title to Portugal
- Germany beats Portugal 3-2 to reach Euro 2008 semifinals
- Schweinsteiger sends Germany into the Euro 2008 semifinals by tormenting Portugal
- US Senate still deadlocked over $50B global AIDS bill
- Britain pushes Europeans over sanctions on Iran
- Regulators say they have stepped up oversight of investment banks, urge prompt changes
- Flooded-out homeowners in the Midwest say US agency gave them a false sense of security
- Afghan officials: Taliban militants dislodged from villages outside Kandahar
- Motorola's shares sink to lowest level since 2003 amid pessimistic outlook
- House to vote on war funds, unemployment benefits extension
- New field holds up in Portugal-Germany quarterfinal match at Euro 2008
- Russia's Severstal renews its offer for Esmark, pledges to replace credit, other financing
- Talented Portugal goes home without a title again
- Texas man accused of stealing Justin Leonard's personal information
- GM says 18,657 hourly workers to leave company by July under early retirement & buyout offers
- GM says plummeting sales forces halt of major overhaul for pickups, SUVs
- Billionaire investor Kirk Kerkorian increases stake in Ford to 6.49 percent from 5.5 percent
- Washington Mutual lays off 1,200 employees, some in battered home loan business
- 2 former Bear Stearns managers hit with first criminal charges on Wall St. in mortgage crisis
- SKorean president pledges to ban US beef imports unless Washington meets demands
- Germany beats Portugal 3-2 to reach Euro 2008 semifinals
- Disgruntled Yahoo shareholder urges Microsoft to make case for its bid over Google ad deal
- Ronaldo's defensive lapse costs Portugal in quarterfinal loss to Germany
- Germany vs Portugal-Player Ratings
- Danish shipper to pay $4.75M for illegal dumping
- Burger back for Springboks, Ndungane to debut, Steyn at flyhalf to face Italy
- Supreme Court of Canada to rule Friday on leveraged buyout of BCE
- Administration: Giving Federal Reserve more powers could help protect financial system
- Federal arts panel looks at softened design for civil rights leader's memorial in US capital
- Schweinsteiger sends Germany into the Euro 2008 semifinals by tormenting Portugal
- Girlfriend of NY hedge fund swindler who disappeared is charged with helping him escape
- Nominee to be US ambassador to Armenia refuses to call World War I-era killings genocide
- Rock group Poison sues Capitol Records, EMI Music Marketing over royalties
- US government sues imprisoned former Cendant chairman Forbes, seeking $22 million
- GM, Carnegie Mellon announce $5 million initiative for research into driverless vehicles
- Sunshine, rainbows, James Spader? Stars to design My Little Pony products for charity
- Nunn, Edwards on the list of potential Obama running mate, congresswoman says
- Venezuela's Chavez condemns EU immigration rules, threatens to block oil, investments
- Children's book illustrator Tasha Tudor dies at 92
- Miyazato, Kerr, 5 South Koreans share first-round lead at Wegmans LPGA
- EU urges governments to ease food, fuel price squeeze
- US secretary of state visits China quake area at end of trip to Germany, Japan, South Korea
- 2 former Bear Stearns managers hit with first criminal charges on Wall St. in mortgage crisis
- Lowery, Davis, Wagner, Adamonis shoot 64s to top Travelers
- Democrats, Republicans agree to take up compromise wiretapping bill Friday
- EU agrees to lift 5-year-old sanctions on Cuba
- McCain reports more than $31 million in the bank at start of June
- State attorneys general sign onto letter urging US Senate to pass reporters' shield bill
- NHL asks court to agree Rangers' owners have breached contract
- Daytime Emmys to mimic Golden Globes with new seating arrangement and open bar
- Yahoo management ranks thinning as 3 more top executives reportedly head for exits
- 'A Catered Affair' sets a July 27 closing date on Broadway
- SKorean president apologizes over beef deal, pledges to ban certain imports
- Netherlands seeks to extend winning run at Euro 2008; Russia wants another upset
- Zimbabwe opposition reports 4 deaths overnight, says violence must end
- Study: Treating herpes doesn't seem to prevent HIV
- French economy will grind to a halt in third quarter, statistics office says
- Demonstrators prepare for massive rally to demand Thai government step down
- Myanmar junta detains 14 calling for release of Aung San Suu Kyi
- Cindy McCain blasts Myanmar junta on Asia charity trip
- EU summit focuses on soaring fuel and food prices, Ireland's rejection of key treaty
- US House of Representatives passes $162B (euro104.6 billion) for operations in Iraq, Afghanistan
- Spain hosts forum on world's water woes
- Missionaries under threat in Israel
- Centennial of R&B king Louis Jordan
- Q&A: Carell, Hathaway in Get Smart
- Lessons from Big Bird puppeteer
- Puppeteer Caroll Spinney as Big Bird
- John Hiatt the 'Same Old Man' on new CD
- Chamberlain strikes out career-high nine, Yankees edge Padres 2-1 for seventh straight win
- Harry Potter tales set to music
- Museums in US freshen up, expand
- Art museums deal with attendance spike
- Toddlers love 'High School Musical'
- Death Cab's life on the road
- `Get Smart' misses it by a lot
- `Love Guru' lame self-help romp
- `Kit Kittredge' gets the message right
- That Was the Week That Was
- Wrap-up of entertainment quotes
- Action games deliver thrills
- 3 weeks after surgery, Hamm still believes there is a chance to win a second gold medal
- McCain attacks Obama for rejecting public funding in favor of private donations
- In trial over Sonics' lease, author Sherman Alexie gives judge glimpse of wounded fans
- Tanker decision leaves huge contract in limbo; suppliers, local leaders anxious for final word
- Britain pushes EU over Iran sanctions
- EU agrees to lift 5-year-old sanctions on Cuba
- Report: Feds investigating wife of Bonds' personal trainer for criminal conspiracy
- Democrats accuse KBR of knowingly exposing workers to deadly chemical at Iraqi water plant
- European diplomats say new Iran sanctions are unlikely for months
- England players refuse to speak to police over hotel incident
- Nunn, Edwards on the list of potential Obama running mate, congresswoman says
- Obama apologizes to Muslim women barred from sitting behind him at a campaign rally
- Bush honors American jazz at White House dinner
- New Oscar rule limits original song nominations to 2 per film; 'Enchanted,' 'Dreamgirls' had 3
- Girlfriend of NY hedge fund swindler who disappeared is charged with helping him escape
- Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay tells Australian Senate critics to flick off
- Bush honors American jazz at White House dinner
- Culver aides: McCain ignored governor's request to cancel Iowa visit
- SKorea reports progress in talks with US on resolving crisis over beef imports
- Venezuela's Chavez offers to meet Paraguay's oil needs
- Wall Street Journal: Live Nation chairman Michael Cohl negotiating exit from concert promoter
- Police block demonstrators who vow to besiege seat of government
- In private meeting with Hispanic leaders, McCain says immigration reform to be top priority
- NASCAR drivers hope to beat the heat this summer, driving in 140 degrees (60 C)
- SKorea reports progress in talks with US on resolving crisis over beef imports
- Parents wait for report on construction of school in China earthquake zone
- Malaysia suspends seafood exports to EU to avoid ban
- Chamberlain strikes out career-high nine, Yankees edge Padres 2-1 for seventh straight win
- Thursday's International Football Results
- McCain attacks Obama for rejecting public funding in favor of private donations
- Country duo finds groove in Memphis
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- EU agrees to lift 5-year-old sanctions on Cuba, but warns they could be restored
- Chile defeats Venezuela 3-2 in World Cup qualifier
- Paraguay's Lugo joins Latin America's left but not expected to follow Chavez's footsteps
- Chile defeats Venezuela 3-2 in World Cup qualifier
- China raises fuel prices as much as 18 percent, sending global oil prices down
- Culver aides: McCain ignored governor's request to cancel Iowa visit
- China raises fuel prices as much as 18 percent, sending global oil prices down
- Pakistan bowler Asif returns home after Dubai drops drug investigation against him
- Parents wait for answers on construction of school in China earthquake zone
- National League Leaders
- American League Leaders
- Chamberlain strikes out career-high nine, Yankees edge Padres 2-1 for seventh straight win
- Iraq nears first major deals with Western oil giants
- Supreme Court of Canada to rule Friday on leveraged buyout of BCE
- Automakers look to cut wind noise as buyers equate quiet to quality
- Paraguay's Lugo joins Latin America's left but not expected to follow Chavez's footsteps
- Germany beats Portugal 3-2 to reach Euro 2008 semifinals
- SKorea reports progress in talks with US on resolving crisis over beef imports
- Pakistan bowler Asif returns home after Dubai drops drug probe
- Australia coach Verbeek concerned over state of pitch for China match
- Oil prices steady just above $132 a barrel after sharp drop overnight on China price hike news
- Oil prices steady just above $132 a barrel after sharp drop overnight on China price hike news
- Competition regulator brings charges against 4th-richest Australian
- McCain attacks Obama for rejecting public funding in favor of private donations
- Competition regulator brings charges against 4th-richest Australian
- China vice premier pledges economic openness, urges US to avoid protectionism
- Beijing reveals even and odd plan for banning vehicles during Olympics
- Beijing reveals even and odd plan for banning vehicles during Olympics
- McCain attacks Obama for rejecting public funding in favor of private donations
- Lower expectations around Beijing Olympics
- Lower expectations around Beijing Olympics
- 1,000 Thai anti-government protesters push through police cordon, demand premier's ouster
- EU summit focuses on soaring fuel and food prices, Ireland's rejection of key treaty
- Olympic torch set to make stop in Tibetan capital, 3 months after rioting rocked the city
- Competition regulator brings charges against 4th-richest Australian
- Beijing reveals even and odd plan for banning vehicles during Olympics
- SKorea reports progress in talks with US on resolving crisis over beef imports
- Philippine president orders safety measures for Typhoon Fengshen
- Parents sit-in for answers on construction of school in China earthquake zone
- Pakistan bowler Mohammed Asif returns home after Dubai drops drug probe
- Australia coach Verbeek concerned over state of pitch for China match
- England makes backline cleanout for second test against New Zealand
- India's inflation jumps to 13-year high of 11 percent on higher fuel prices
- India's inflation jumps to 13-year high of 11 percent on higher fuel prices
- German producer prices up 6 percent in May, highest level in nearly 2 years
- WHO says need for mental health services after earthquake
- Telecom immunity from lawsuits over eavesdropping a part of bill updating surveillance law
- Thousands of Thai protesters besiege government compound, demand premier's ouster
- Thousands of Thai protesters besiege government compound, demand premier's ouster
- Report: Former sumo champion Akebono to promote Hawaii K-1 event
- India's inflation jumps to 13-year high of 11 percent on higher fuel prices
- Vietnam lifts rice export ban on news of bumper crop
- EU leaders to threaten further sanctions against Zimbabwe regime
- Euro up against dollar as investors seek hints on monetary policy
- India's inflation jumps to 13-year high of 11 percent on higher fuel prices
- Japan's Nikkei drops 1.3 percent on concerns about inflation, US financial sector
- Obama's money decision allows him to implement a strategy for expanding the battleground
- Israeli security officials say Jewish settler fired rocket at Palestinian village
- Germany's BASF to carry out 2-for-1 stock split on June 27
- Oil prices rise above $132 a barrel after sharp drop on China fuel price hike news
- Former England coach Steve McClaren named at Netherlands' FC Twente
- Health experts: Global fight against bird flu remains weak, can worsen global food crisis
- Ronaldo to have surgery, admits possible move to Madrid
- Zimbabwean opposition leader calls on voters to end Mugabe rule
- Business leaders urge wealthy nations to take lead in global warming battle
- Australia coach Verbeek concerned over state of pitch for China match
- Jordan: Rising food prices push inflation to 12.7 percent
- South Korea's president replaces top advisers amid US beef dispute
- Thousands of Thai protesters besiege government compound, demand premier's ouster
- McCain attacks Obama for rejecting public funding in favor of private donations
- Manchester United insists Ronaldo isn't for sale, won't listen to offers
- China's fuel price hike seen may not sap booming economy's hunger for oil, analysts say
- Olympic torch to make stop in Tibetan capital, 3 months after rioting rocked city
- Israeli security officials say Jewish settler fired rocket at Palestinian village
- China's fuel price hike may not dent booming economy's hunger for oil, analysts say
- Myanmar's junta announces small reshuffle of Cabinet and military posts
- Roger Federer could face Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon semifinals
- Thousands of Thai protesters besiege government compound, demand premier's ouster
- Ronaldo to have surgery, admits possible move to Real Madrid
- South Korea's president replaces top advisers amid US beef dispute
- China shares gain 3 percent, as refiners boosted by fuel price hike
- Olympic torch to make stop in Tibetan capital, 3 months after rioting rocked city
- Hong Kong stocks dip on profit-taking to erase earlier gains
- UEFA happy with performance of new field for European Championship quarterfinal match
- Massa leads first practice session for the French Grand Prix ahead of McLarens
- US dollar, gold down in European morning trading
- China's fuel price hike may not dent booming economy's hunger for oil, analysts say
- French GP Results
- Zimbabwean opposition leader calls on voters to end Mugabe rule
- South Korea's president replaces top advisers amid US beef dispute
- Most Asian markets fall but Chinese stocks jump as oil refiners rally on fuel price hike
- Manchester United insists Ronaldo isn't for sale, won't listen to offers
- Oil prices rise above $132 a barrel after sharp drop on China fuel price hike news
- Roger Federer could face Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon semifinals
- Beijing reveals even and odd plan for banning vehicles during Olympics
- Thousands of Thai protesters besiege government compound, demand premier's ouster
- Beijing reveals even and odd plan for banning vehicles during Olympics
- India's key stock index drops 3.3 percent on inflation worries
- And the bride wore a slinky white sheath made of toilet paper; contest winners displayed in New York
- Most Asian markets fall but Chinese stocks jump as oil refiners rally on fuel price hike
- Chances of Ronaldo leaving Man United for Madrid are 'great'
- 'The Office' star Steve Carell hosts charity screening of `Get Smart'
- Despite being prohibitive favorites, Dutch know upsets are commonplace at Euros
- Eastern Europe sees bluff in reports the US is eyeing Lithuania for missile defense base
- Germany's Hannover Re, India's GIC Re to cooperate on Indian market
- Malaysian party vows to go ahead with no-confidence vote against PM Abdullah
- Poll: Israelis support truce with Hamas but doubt it will last
- League One club Leicester appoints Nigel Pearson as manager
- Model Naomi Campbell in court on police assault charge stemming from Heathrow scuffle
- Myanmar's junta announces small reshuffle of Cabinet and military posts
- London's FTSE-100 index down 39.8 points at 5,668.6
- Roger Federer could face Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon semifinals
- Obama for rejects public funding in favor of private donations
- Portugal federation unhappy with timing of Chelsea announcement on Scolari
- Australia sweeps 3-game men's basketball series against Iran
- Spending watchdog says London 2012 planners need firm stance to prevent London overspending
- EU to examine how lower taxes could ease oil price spike
- Poll: Israelis support truce with Hamas but doubt it will last
- ICC approves move to allow umpires to reduce interval in one-day matches hit by bad weather
- German politician wants Cold War museum at Checkpoint Charlie
- Italy defender Barzagli undergoes left knee operation
- Thousands celebrate as Germany rediscovers World Cup optimism
- Olympic torch to make stop in Tibetan capital, 3 months after rioting rocked city
- Chances of Ronaldo leaving Man United for Madrid are 'great'
- Torres: Spain has no fear of 'favorite' Italy ahead of teams' Euro 2008 quarterfinal
- Roger Federer could face Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon semifinals
- India's key stock index drops over 3 percent on inflation worries
- Croatia goes football crazy before quarterfinal at Euro 2008
- Pakistan bowler Mohammed Asif returns home after Dubai drops drug probe
- Putting on brave face, deeply divided Spanish conservatives hold congress
- Wimbledon Men's Draw
- McMurtry's style winning him fans
- Wimbledon Women's Draw
- Ronaldo moves a step closer to leaving Man United for Real Madrid, says needs foot surgery
- South Korean president replaces top advisers amid US beef dispute
- Macedonian authorities annul results from 12 polling stations in election reruns
- ATP-WTA Ordina Open Results
- Vienna Stock Exchange to take controlling stake in Slovenia's Ljubljana bourse
- Hiddink says Dutch win over Russia two years ago is not an omen for Saturday's quarterfinal
- Portugal federation unhappy with timing of Chelsea announcement on Scolari
- Nottingham Open Results
- Far-right revelers chant 'Sieg Heil' to celebrate German soccer victory
- Volkswagen brand's deliveries fall 0.8 percent in May
- ATP introduces new African event on back of new sponsorship deal
- Former England coach Steve McClaren gets new chance at Netherlands' FC Twente
- EU leaders threaten further sanctions against Zimbabwe regime
- EU to examine how lower taxes could ease oil price spike
- NY Mayor Bloomberg defends Obama before Jewish audience
- Left out by Lippi, Panucci proving he's indispensable under Donadoni
- Obama to campaign with former rival Hillary Clinton
- Slovak shot putter Mikulas Konopka faces life ban for 2nd doping offense
- Defending champion Ivo Karlovic advances to finals at Nottingham Open
- Oil prices bounce back after Pentagon says Israeli exercises were demonstration to Iran
- 2 brothers charged in fatal shooting of rapper T.I.'s assistant at after-show party
- Obama to campaign with former rival Hillary Clinton in step toward unifying Democrats
- Ferrer, Gicquel reach finals at Ordina Open, a grass tuneup ahead of Wimbledon
- 'Fraction' of American clients affected by US tax probe, UBS says
- Zimbabwean opposition leader calls on voters to end Mugabe rule
- President Bush hails US Congress for reaching agreement on new surveillance law
- Sanyo offers to repair 880,000 microwave ovens over possible wiring flaw
- Stock futures drop on financial sector woes; oil prices rebound ahead of Saudi oil meeting
- ATP-WTA Ordina Open Results
- Stocks drop on financial sector woes; oil prices rebound ahead of Saudi oil meeting
- Manchester United insists Ronaldo isn't for sale, won't listen to offers
- Germany coach Loew savors his team progress to the Euro 2008 semifinals
- BIS head to join Deutsche Bank as vice chairman
- Praise for 'treasured' Nazi suspect revives accusations that Austria is sheltering him
- David Ferrer sets up final matchup against Marc Gicquel at Ordina Open
- WTA-Eastbourne International Women's Open Results
- European Union gives Macedonia cold shoulder at summit after election violence
- NY Mayor Bloomberg defends Obama before Jewish audience
- Model Naomi Campbell pleads guilty to assaulting police in air rage' scuffle at Heathrow
- Dane jailed for 2 weeks for hacking into cyclist Michael Rasmussen's e-mails
- Nadia Petrova beats Samantha Stosur to reach Eastbourne final
- Obama's money decision allows him to implement a strategy for expanding the battleground
- Nottingham Open Results
- Oil prices bounce back after Pentagon says Israeli exercises were demonstration to Iran
- Stocks drop on financial sector woes; oil prices rebound ahead of Saudi oil meeting
- Thousands of Thai protesters besiege government compound, demand premier's ouster
- Dane jailed for 2 weeks for hacking into cyclist Michael Rasmussen's e-mails
- India's leaders consider pushing ahead with US nuclear deal, risking early elections
- Defending champion Ivo Karlovic advances to finals at Nottingham Open
- Obama to campaign with former rival Hillary Clinton in step toward unifying Democrats
- Pulitzer and Tony-winning play 'August: Osage County' coming to London in the fall
- Grupo Modelo CEO resigns from Anheuser-Busch board
- Liverpool co-owners Gillett and Hicks getting on better
- EU wants clear set of online shopping rules
- Vienna awaits up to 200,000 fans for Euro 2008 quarterfinal between Croatia and Turkey
- Boeing completes testing of 787's electrical power systems
- Alonso leads 2nd practice session for French Grand Prix ahead of Ferrari duo
- Ford to delay introduction of new F-150 pickup due to sagging sales, need to reduce inventory
- Oil prices bounce back after Pentagon says Israeli exercises may be demonstration to Iran
- Manchester City to play UEFA Cup qualifying game in Barnsley while pitch re-laid
- Obama will campaign with Clinton; could help unite Democrats
- Obama's money decision allows him to implement a strategy for expanding the battleground
- Former White House press secretary says Bush should open up about CIA leak case, cover-up
- Euro up against dollar as investors seek hints on monetary policy
- EU antitrust inspectors raid household detergent companies
- Greek officials close Athens concert venue over safety concerns
- Four cities sumbit bid plans for first Youth Winter Olympics in 2012
- Lush Lashes wins Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot
- EU to examine how lower taxes could ease oil price spike
- Exiting head of the Air Force says target date for fielding new aircraft will be missed
- Ford to delay introduction of new F-150 pickup until late fall, cuts sales, production outlook
- US stocks drop as credit woes continue
- Report: Daimler planning Smart and Mercedes-Benz electric cars for 2010
- Ronaldo fails to reach usual heights as Portugal bow out at Euro 2008 to revive Madrid rumors
- Spending watchdog says London 2012 planners need firm stance to prevent London overspending
- Police wake man at 3 a.m. to warn of unlocked door, truck's keys in ignition
- Portugal underachieves again after entertaining performance at 2008 Euro
- Former White House press secretary says Bush should open up about CIA leak case, cover-up
- China sentences 12 more over Tibet riot; 1,157 held and released over minor offenses
- Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling to have season-ending surgery, says career might be over
- EU agrees ratification of major reform treaty should continue despite Irish rejection
- Oil prices rise after Pentagon says Israeli exercises may have been aimed at Iran
- Former White House press secretary says Bush should open up about CIA leak case, cover-up
- Bolivia officials say suspects arrested in possible plot to kill president
- EU leaders threaten further sanctions against Zimbabwe, Sudan
- Defending champion Ivo Karlovic advances to final at Nottingham Open, faces Verdasco
- FIFA sends extra security to match after Algeria players' threats
- Sergio Ramos and Spain coach Aragones in heated discussion
- US dollar mixed, gold up in European trading
- Taking the ax to a grand Paris hotel
- Penghu Island Feature
- Callmile PISSARRO
- Taipei Film Festival commences tonight, celebrates ten years
- Fulong Sand Sculpture Art Festival 6/14-6/29
- 2008 Nantou County Train Festival
- Tour Highlights- Turtle Island
- Who are the Star Craftsmen of 2008－The Multifarious Craftsmanship Kick Off
- Taipei Film House
- Eat healthy this summer at Aqua Lounge
- National Chinese Orchestra rounding up artists to portray 4 Chinese heroines
- Millet's 'Angelus' and 'The Gleaners' attracting crowds in Taipei
- The Good Gangsters
- Treasures from an Age of Prosperity
- Cape No.7 brings Hengchun to the silver screen
- Roger Federer could face Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon semifinals
- CATO offers business opportunities for Taiwan's import and export firms
- Ola gives Flavors his personal touch
- Dr. Ohmae Kenichi gives advice on Taiwan's strategy
- Sheraton offers dining special
- NPM, Alessi jointly launch the 'Orientales' series
- Panama delegates to speak at Foodtech Taipei
- Korean won rises for third day on speculation central bank will buy
- Taiex falls again, despite eased links
- Chinese authorities deny investigation of software companies' monopoly abuse
- UK house prices continue to fall, report states
- France says conditions not right
- EU to study tax steps to cushion oil shock-draft
- John Lewis sees 4 percent drop, shoppers stay in
- U.S. dollar takes a dip as rate hike speculation ebbs
- Cadbury says on track for full-year earnings
- Airline sector buoyed as price of oil tumbles
- Yahoo shareholder asks Microsoft to make a more compelling case
- Tourism boom threatens Costa Rica's eco-paradise
- Green car may cause environmentalists to frown
- Injury scare to MacDonald troubles Kiwis
- Dementieva advances to semi-final
- Yankees complete sweep of Padres
- Germany reach semis after thrilling win
- Golden Bear applauds Tiger's perseverance
- Kirchen wins sixth stage, takes overall Suisse lead
- Thousands fill Boston for Celtics parade
- Competition regulator says Pratt charged
- Airlines cooperate to battle ever-increasing price of fuel
- Pledge of economic openness
- World Bank sees higher China inflation, growth uptick
- Three more of Yahoo's top executives reportedly leave
- China unexpectedly raises cost of fuel by 18%; crude prices fall in response
- Life in outer space? Japan astronomers hunt aliens
- U.S.-French satellite launched
- TV's doctor found 'unfit to practice'
- Teen 'pregnancy pact' shock
- Ramsay tells critics to flick off
- Jamie Lynn Spears has a baby girl
- Campbell admits assault charge
- Children's book illustrator Tasha Tudor dies at 92
- Africa in desperate need of a farming revolution, experts say
- Ancient Chinese dragon boat racing has new appeal
- Typhoon Fengshen lashes Philippines' third largest island
- Towns battle to contain Mississippi River
- Malawi suspends parliament
- Tibet capital under tight guard for Olympic torch
- EU survey says ignorance to blame for Ireland's rejection of reform treaty
- Myanmar's junta announces small reshuffle of Cabinet
- South Korea's Lee sacks top aides in shakeup
- India floods push people onto trees
- Dr. Lee helps with unsolved case
- Taipei joins 'Lights Out Day' again tandem with Beijing, Hong Kong
- Violence protection act not effective
- Human rights get wrong responses
- Fuel prices set to rise again on July 2, says minister
- Premier urges easing of rules on China visits by local chiefs
- Ma announces nomination of Control Yuan members
- Thousands of Thai protesters besiege compound, demand resignation of nation's prime minister
- Ma accepts resignation of envoy to Japan
- Japan offers apology, compensation to Ho after diplomatic spat
- NIA crafting safety mechanism for Chinese tourist arrivals
- World's tallest building ready for Chinese tourists
- Obama: McCain's offshore drilling proposal "makes absolutely no sense at all"
- McCain, in Canada, says Obama's opposition to trade deal smacks of protectionism
- Bilic on wrong end of upset as Croatia fluff the penalty shootout in Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Turkey goalkeeper Rustu Recber rides his luck to become hero in quarterfinal
- Turkey puts fans to sleep, then ousts Croatia in late finish at Euro 2008
- Croats in shock after dramatic shootout loss to Turkey in Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Turkey's worst-case scenario was good enough to beat Croatia in Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Defending champion Ivo Karlovic advances to final at Nottingham Open, faces Verdasco
- Former White House press secretary says Bush should open up about CIA leak case, cover-up
- GE-Hitachi, Canadian co. form partnership to commercially enrich uranium for nuclear plants
- London's FTSE-100 index down 70.36 points at 5,638.00
- Olympic torch to make stop in Tibetan capital, 3 months after rioting rocked city
- Olympic torch to make stop in Tibetan capital, 3 months after rioting rocked city
- US Catholic charity is investigated for helping teen get abortion
- Zimbabwean opposition reiterates it will run, leader calls on voters to end Mugabe rule
- Grupo Modelo CEO resigns from Anheuser-Busch board as Budweiser maker weighs InBev's bid
- Sergio Ramos and Spain coach Aragones in heated discussion
- Manchester United insists Ronaldo isn't for sale, won't listen to offers
- French GP Results
- Zimbabwean opposition leader calls on voters to end Mugabe rule
- Top European TV official says pre-game coverage problems could spill over to Beijing Olympics
- Top European TV official says pre-game coverage problems could spill over to Beijing Olympics
- Model Naomi Campbell pleads guilty to assaulting police, gets 200 hours community service
- Fabian Cancellara wins 7th stage of Tour de Suisse, Kim Kirchen keeps yellow jersey
- Tour de Suisse Results
- France kicks off plan to improve life in housing projects, amid skepticism
- Oil minister says attacks on all pipeline down sharply so exports up
- US stocks drop as credit woes continue
- Tour de Suisse Results
- Varied dissident opinions on EU vote to lift sanctions, Cuba withholds reaction
- England players refuse to speak to police over hotel incident
- England players refuse to speak to police over hotel incident
- Former White House press secretary says Bush should open up about CIA leak case, cover-up
- Model Naomi Campbell sentenced to 200 hours of community service in air rage' scuffle
- Israelis and Palestinians enjoy quiet after truce, but doubt it will last long
- Grupo Modelo CEO resigns from Anheuser-Busch board as Budweiser maker weighs InBev's bid
- Slovak finance minister to offer resignation over alleged leak of new koruna-euro rate
- Gael Clichy signs new long-term contract with Arsenal
- London's FTSE-100 index down 87.56 points at 5,620.80
- Bolivia officials say suspects arrested in possible plot to kill president
- WTA-Eastbourne International Women's Open Results
- US House approves bill immunizing phone companies from lawsuits over warrantless wiretapping
- Delta to cut number of US-China flights, seeing weaker demand in fall and winter
- Grupo Modelo CEO resigns from Anheuser-Busch board as Budweiser maker weighs InBev's bid
- Norway PM shakes up Cabinet
- Mexico's central bank raises interest rates to control inflation
- Massa sets pace in French GP practice, Alonso fastest in afternoon
- Swiss campaign group says food giant Nestle hired spy against it
- Delta to cut number of US-China flights, seeing weaker demand in fall and winter
- Stuttgart tells Bayern that striker Gomez is not for sale
- Tip-reliant US workers say slowdown cuts into their income
- Macedonian authorities annul results from 12 polling stations in election reruns
- Michael Stipe, declaring videos dead, tries to find new ways to promote music
- Cindy McCain praises UN relief operation for Myanmar's cyclone survivors
- US House passes surveillance law, approves telecom immunity from eavesdropping lawsuits
- Oil prices rise on Middle East unease, doubts about China pricing action
- Delta to cut number of US-China flights, seeing weaker demand in fall and winter
- US stocks drop as credit woes continue, oil rises
- McCain, in Canada, says Obama's opposition to trade deal smacks of protectionism
- Hiddink says Dutch win over Russia two years ago is not an omen for Saturday's quarterfinal
- Ethiopian politicians form new opposition party to prepare for elections
- Petrova beats Stosur to reach Eastbourne final, Radwanska upsets Bartoli
- Manchester United insists Ronaldo isn't for sale, won't listen to offers
- Thousands of Thai protesters besiege government compound, demand premier's ouster
- Zimbabwean opposition leader calls on voters to end Mugabe rule
- Bolivia officials say suspects arrested in possible plot to kill president
- Last-place Blue Jays fire manager John Gibbons and coaches
- Bolivia officials say suspects arrested in possible plot to kill president
- Croatia makes no changes, Turkey has to replace seven regulars in Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Torres: Spain has no fear of 'favorite' Italy ahead of teams' Euro 2008 quarterfinal
- Norway PM shakes up Cabinet
- And the bride wore a slinky white sheath made of toilet paper; contest winners displayed in NY
- Kraymer shoots 9-under 63, takes 5-stroke lead at BMW International Open
- Alligator found in Tenn. drain pipe
- US Catholic charity is investigated for helping teen get abortion
- Putting on brave face, deeply divided Spanish conservatives hold congress
- Oil prices rise on Middle East unease, doubts about China pricing action
- Report: Women and children refugees among hardest hit in Iraq
- Alligator found in Tennessee drain pipe
- Former talk show host Dick Cavett talks about depression
- US stocks drop as credit woes continue, oil rises
- West Indies wins toss, chooses to bowl first after rain delay
- Last-place Blue Jays, already 10 1/2 games behind Red Sox, fire Gibbons and coaches
- Car vinyl makes a comeback in Detroit as auto interior designer takes runway to the highway
- Former White House spokesman criticizes secrecy about CIA leak, Bush missteps
- Kraymer shoots 9-under 63, takes 5-stroke lead at BMW International Open
- WTO talks struggling as rich countries accused of protecting their farmers
- US stocks drop as credit woes continue, oil rises
- Ronaldinho may play for Brazil in Olympics
- US manufacturers win victory that clears the way for penalty tariffs against Chinese pipe
- Obama's money decision allows him to implement a strategy for expanding the battleground
- Canadian uranium producer joins GE-Hitachi venture to enrich material for nuclear plants
- Oil prices rise on Middle East unease, doubts about China pricing action
- Obama will campaign with Clinton; could help unite Democrats
- Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling to have season-ending surgery, says career might be over
- US manufacturers win victory that clears the way for penalty tariffs against Chinese pipe
- NY maryor defends Obama in front of Jewish audience in Florida
- CAS rejects request from showjumper Kuerten to lift suspension pending appeal
- Oil prices rise on Middle East unease, doubts about China pricing action
- Croatia and Turkey 0-0 at halftime in European Championship quarterfinals
- Gas distributors call Argentina's energy crisis 'grave'
- Study: Economic risk of virus outbreak higher in US states with larger cattle herds
- Tampa condo offers buyers clothing-optional pool
- Getty Images shareholders approve $2 billion sale to private equity group
- Springboks could rack record score on depleted Italy at Newlands
- Bio-defense research is not for all, and is not like Hollywood movies
- US stocks drop as credit woes continue, oil rises
- McCain, in Canada, says Obama's opposition to trade deal smacks of protectionism
- Ford to delay introduction of new F-150 pickup until late fall, cuts sales, production outlook
- Michelle Obama discusses experience as working mom
- US manufacturers win victory that clears the way for penalty tariffs against Chinese pipe
- Bigger, stronger, faster? Jury out on how steroid use effects performance of race horses
- Obama: McCain's offshore drilling proposal "makes absolutely no sense at all"
- Lawyers ask for leniency for former Refco CEO due to be sentenced in July
- Zimbabwean opposition leader calls on voters to end Mugabe rule
- US stocks drop as credit woes continue, oil rises
- EU antitrust inspectors raid household detergent companies
- Supreme Court of Canada allows leveraged buyout of BCE to proceed
- Extra time in Euro 2008 quarterfinals as Croatia and Turkey fail to score
- Gold down
- United to start requiring minimum stays for nearly all domestic flights starting in October
- Supreme Court of Canada allows leveraged buyout of BCE to proceed
- Martha Stewart banned from Britain, but welcomed in her ancestral Poland
- Obama: McCain's offshore drilling proposal "makes absolutely no sense at all"
- Banks cutting dividends, diluting shares to raise badly needed capital
- Supreme Court of Canada allows leveraged buyout of BCE to proceed
- Loophole let US contractor avoid taxes but raises questions about injury lawsuits
- Ryan Briscoe emerges from Danica dustup with surge up the IndyCar Series points standings
- DA: Bills' RB Lynch will plead guilty in hit-run case involving his SUV
- For the first time in 5 years, Mickelson to play Skins Game
- Dollar slips against major currencies as financial worries escalate, oil prices rebound
- Turkey reaches Euro 2008 semifinals by beating Croatia 3-1 on penalties
- African World Cup qualifying: Libya beats Lesotho 4-0
- Turkey reaches Euro 2008 semifinals by beating Croatia 3-1 on penalties
- Turkey reaches Euro 2008 semifinals by beating Croatia 3-1 on penalties
- West Indies vs. Australia Twenty20 Scoreboard
- Supreme Court of Canada allows leveraged buyout of BCE to proceed
- Croatia vs. Turkey Player Ratings
- Republican senator Hagel says he'd consider VP offer from Obama
- Friday's International Football Results
- US stocks drop as credit woes continue, oil rises
- Turkey reaches Euro 2008 semifinals by beating Croatia 3-1 on penalties
- Tom Kite ties course record with 63 to take Bank of America lead
- US manufacturers win victory that clears the way for penalty tariffs against Chinese pipe
- John Anderson hired as coach of Atlanta Thrashers after winning AHL title
- Turkey reaches Euro 2008 semifinals by beating Croatia 3-1 on penalties
- Corn futures fall for 2nd day on improved weather
- Sigh of Relief: Danica Patrick thrilled to leave questions about her non-winning streak behind
- Turkey reaches Euro 2008 semifinals by beating Croatia 3-1 on penalties
- Michelle Obama discusses experience as working mom
- Aramis Ramirez hits homer in bottom of ninth and Cubs beat White Sox 4-3
- Scientists study whether ice exposed by the Mars lander ever melted
- Canada high court allows largest-ever leveraged buyout: pension fund buying Bell Canada
- Cuba silent, dissidents vary on EU vote to lift sanctions against the island
- Judge denies new patent trial for Microsoft, Alcatel-Lucent; raises damages to $512M
- Marshall's fireworks lead West Indies to comfortable victory over Australia in Twenty20
- Joy erupts as Turkey advances to first European Championship semifinal
- Grupo Modelo CEO resigns from Anheuser-Busch board as Budweiser maker weighs InBev's bid
- Morgan Pressel shoots 65 to take 1-stroke lead at Wegmans LPGA
- Obama: McCain's offshore drilling proposal "makes absolutely no sense at all"
- Police: Turkish fans attack Croats as match Euro 2008 heats up in final minutes
- Turkey reaches Euro 2008 semifinals by beating Croatia 3-1 on penalties
- United Airlines to start requiring minimum stays for nearly all domestic coach seats
- Turkey reaches Euro 2008 semifinals by beating Croatia 3-1 on penalties
- Croats in shock after dramatic shootout loss to Turkey in Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Police: Turkish fans attack Croats as match heats up in final minutes
- It's no croc: 5-foot-long alligator found in Chicago River was probably a discarded pet
- Stewart Cink shoots 64 to take second-round lead at Travelers
- Study: Economic risk of virus outbreak higher in states with larger cattle herds
- Citibank sues former "Tonight Show" sidekick Ed McMahon for outstanding debts
- Endangered Komodo dragon takes its place among card sharks on the Las Vegas Strip
- Continental Airlines, shedding jobs, offers health benefits to workers who leave
- Swiss star Fabian Cancellara wins at home, tunes up for Tour de France and Olympics
- McCain, in Canada, says Obama's opposition to trade deal smacks of protectionism
- Analysis: Will McCain's attempt to link Obama to Carter ring true?
- Canada high court allows largest-ever leveraged buyout: pension fund buying Bell Canada
- Ecologists fear floodwaters will increase dramatically Gulf of Mexico `dead zone'
- Olympic torch in Tibetan capital, 3 months after rioting rocked city
- US administration refuses to testify on White House involvement in environmental decisions
- Florida judge: sprinter Justin Gatlin should be allowed at US Olympic trials, sets hearing
- Former White House spokesman says Bush, Cheney must blame themselves for US mistrust
- Panthers trade captain Olli Jokinen to Coyotes for defensemen Boynton and Ballard and pick
- Judge denies new patent trial for Microsoft, Alcatel-Lucent; raises damages to $512M
- Handel with care: Zurich `Rinaldo' set in airport
- Spain plays Italy in Euro 2008 quarterfinal match of sharp contrasts
- Scientists study whether ice exposed by the Mars lander ever melted
- U.S. protesters urge Olympic sponsors to lobby China to press Sudan to end violence in Darfur
- Thousands of Thai protesters take to the streets to demand premier's ouster
- Athletics coach Graham argues that even if he lied, it had no effect on BALCO probe
- Under fire for US beef deal, South Korean president replaces top advisers
- As promised, Lightning select C Steven Stamkos with No. 1 pick in NHL draft
- US officials say North Korea declaration could be imminent as secretary of state heads to Asia
- US House passes surveillance law, approves telecom immunity from eavesdropping lawsuits
- Business leaders urge wealthy nations to take lead in global warming battle
- Sonics trial: Team alleges 'forced bleeding'; Gorton says KeyArena failure hurt city's case
- Law enforcement official: DA probing NYC firm that tested concrete at Yankee Stadium, WTC site
- Grupo Modelo CEO resigns from Anheuser-Busch board as Budweiser maker weighs InBev's bid
- Kahne continues torrid summer streak by winning 2nd NASCAR pole in 3 weeks
- McCain attacks Obama over trade, Obama says rival's energy plan makes no sense
- Olympic torch relay in sealed-off Tibet starts amid tight security
- Continental Airlines, shedding jobs, offers health benefits to workers who leave
- Olympic torch relay in sealed-off Tibet begins amid tight security
- Olympic torch relay in sealed-off Tibet held amid tight security, rights groups' criticism
- Kahne continues torrid summer streak by winning 2nd NASCAR pole in 3 weeks
- As promised, Lightning select C Steven Stamkos with No. 1 pick in NHL draft
- Obama raises $22 million in May, slightly more than McCain
- Fidel Castro slams EU vote to lift sanctions against island; dissidents' reactions vary
- Gay rights advocates ask California Supreme Court to keep same-sex marriage ban off ballot
- 2010 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Friday's International Football Results
- De Rosario, Gerba score twice each as Canada beats St. Vincent & Grenadines 4-1 in WCup qualis
- NASCAR-Toyota/Save Mart 350 Results
- Japan: Countries at nuclear talks may ease requirements for NKorean declaration
- Non-doctor accused of posing as doctor, providing abortions in California
- Aramis Ramirez hits homer in bottom of ninth and Cubs beat White Sox 4-3
- Olympic torch relay in sealed-off Tibet held amid tight security, rights groups' criticism
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Fidel Castro slams EU vote to lift sanctions against island; dissidents' reactions vary
- Embattled Thai PM refuses to resign as protesters vow to besiege his office until he quits
- Gay rights advocates ask California Supreme Court to keep same-sex marriage ban off ballot
- Complete list of winners at the 35th annual Daytime Emmys
- Ellen DeGeneres wins fourth Daytime Emmy; 'Rachael Ray' a surprise winner
- Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi planning dream wedding
- Obama raises $22 million in May; Clinton reports heavy debt
- Britney Spears' return to LA begins with scuffle between bodyguard, paparazzo
- Pakistan's US ambassador urges patience over negotiations with tribes along Afghan border
- Beijing registrar sees wave of couples eager to wed on auspicious Olympics kickoff date Aug. 8
- Turkey reaches Euro 2008 semifinals by beating Croatia 3-1 on penalties
- Ellen DeGeneres wins fourth Daytime Emmy; 'Rachael Ray' a surprise winner
- Complete list of winners at the 35th annual Daytime Emmys
- Canada eliminates St. Vincent & Grenadines, advances in CONCACAF WCup qualifiers
- McCain attacks Obama over trade, Obama says rival's energy plan makes no sense
- At least 12 killed as Typhoon Fengshen sweeps through central Philippines
- Report: SKorea, US agree on import of US beef from cattle younger than 30 months
- Lightning select center Steven Stamkos with No. 1 pick in NHL draft
- Report: SKorea, US agree on import of US beef from cattle less than 30 months old
- Olympic torch paraded in sealed-off Tibet amid tight security, rights groups' criticism
- Bhutto's supporters mark slain leader's 55th birthday with mournful ceremony in Pakistan
- Season-best second inning gives Mets a 7-2 win over Rockies
- Pacific Nations Cup: New Zealand Maori beat Samoa 17-6
- At least 12 killed as Typhoon Fengshen sweeps through central Philippines
- Young French team assembles to play Wallabies in 2 tests
- Top European TV official says pre-game coverage problems could spill over to Beijing Olympics
- New Caledonia beats Vanuatu 3-0 to keep World Cup hopes alive
- South Korea, US agree on import of US beef only from cattle less than 30 months old
- Deanna Nolan scores record 44 points as Shock edges Lynx 98-93 in overtime
- American League Leaders
- National League Leaders
- Bhutto supporters mark slain Pakistan leader's 55th birthday with mournful ceremony
- US agrees to restrict beef imports to South Korea to cattle less than 30 months old
- Pakistan prime minister urges president to commute all death sentences in tribute to Bhutto
- Olympic torch held in sealed-off Tibet amid tight security
- Lohse wins sixth straight start as Cardinals down Red Sox 5-4
- Euro 2008: Police arrest 11 in Vienna after Turkey's win over Croatia
- At least 17 killed as Typhoon Fengshen sweeps through central Philippines
- Show them the money: Clinton has debt, Obama has presidential election in November
- McCain attacks Obama over trade, Obama says rival's energy plan makes no sense
- Barclays to get cash infusion from major Japanese bank, reports say
- Olympic torch held in sealed-off Tibet amid tight security
- New Zealand beats England 44-12 to win series 2-0
- Pakistan prime minister urges president to commute death sentences in Bhutto tribute
- Reports: France goalkeeper Coupet holds transfer talks with Atletico
- Indian finance minister promises action as inflation hits 13-year high
- New Zealand beats England 44-12; wins series 2-0
- England wins the toss, sends New Zealand in to bat in the third ODI
- Croatians down after losing to Turkey in Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- US agrees to restrict beef imports to South Korea to cattle less than 30 months old
- Olympic torch held in sealed-off Tibet amid tight security
- Renault driver Piquet leads final practice session ahead of qualifying for French GP
- Saudi paper: Authorities crack down on 21 alleged homosexuals
- Zimbabwe's president accuses opposition of lying about pre-election violence
- Croatians down after losing to Turkey in Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- French GP Results
- Olympic torch passes through riot-hit capital of Tibet amid tight security
- Euro 2008: Police arrest 12 in Vienna after Turkey's win over Croatia
- F1 drivers angry about increased license fee, but dismiss talks of strike
- Euro 2008: UEFA, police report 12 arrests, one shooting, flare problems at Croatia-Turkey
- Mugabe says opposition lies about violence to justify claims the election won't be fair
- Trigger-happy Turks wound 23 people during Euro 2008 celebrations
- At least 17 killed as Typhoon Fengshen sweeps through central Philippines
- Turkey needs another miracle against Germany to go all the way at European Championship
- US health official: Complacency is 'public health enemy No. 1'
- US health official: Complacency is 'public health enemy No. 1'
- Former Sunderland goalkeeper Tim Carter found dead in bushes
- French first lady says no more concerts until husband out of office
- ATP-WTA Ordina Open Results
- McCain attacks Obama over trade, Obama says rival's energy plan makes no sense
- Thai qualifier Tanasugarn wins first grass title at Ordina Open
- US agrees to restrict beef imports to South Korea to cattle less than 30 months old
- Germany striker Miroslav Klose expects tough match against Turkey in Euro 200 semifinals
- At least 17 killed as Typhoon Fengshen sweeps through central Philippines
- Model Naomi Campbell says sorry to police, but not British Airways
- Raikkonen leads Ferrari 1-2 in qualifying for French GP
- Pakistan announces plan to clear death row to commemorate birthday of slain Bhutto
- Spanish conservative leader criticized by political mentor at party congress
- England vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- WTA-Eastbourne International Women's Open Results
- Radwanska beats Petrova in Eastbourne final to earn 4th career title
- Mugabe says opposition lies about violence to justify claims the election won't be fair
- Embattled Thai PM refuses to resign as protesters vow to besiege his office until he quits
- Raikkonen leads Ferrari 1-2 in qualifying for French GP
- French GP Qualifying Results
- Elliott, Mills lead New Zealand recovery in 3rd ODI, England chasing 183 to win
- Two minutes from reaching semifinals, Croats exit Euro 2008 with sinking feeling
- Radwanska beats Petrova in Eastbourne final to earn 4th career title
- ATP-WTA Ordina Open Results
- US agrees to restrict beef imports to South Korea to cattle less than 30 months old
- Show them the money: Clinton has debt, Obama has fall election
- World Cup Qualifying: Zambia 1, Swaziland 0
- US energy secretary says speculation not driving soaring oil prices
- Mugabe says opposition lies about violence to justify claims the election won't be fair
- Kingsgate Native wins Golden Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot
- Radwanska beats Petrova in Eastbourne final to earn 4th career title
- Newly elected Macedonian Parliament convenes; reruns in at least 10 polling places on June 29
- Raikkonen leads Ferrari 1-2 in qualifying for French GP
- French GP Qualifying Results
- Statue of Incredible Hulk disappears from place in front of movie theater
- Ferrer, Tanasugarn win first grass titles at Ordina Open
- Kingsgate Native wins Golden Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot
- South Africa shuts out Italy 26-0 with two tries from Bismarck du Plessis
- US energy secretary says speculation not driving soaring oil prices
- Argentine roads cleared of blockades by farmers protesting export tax hike
- Housing rescue offers a last chance for Bush, Congress to strike major deal before elections
- Summer Vacation In Yamay Kingdon
- Kenting Youth Activity Center
- Live Comedy Club Taipei
- The Future Museum of NPM -- the past and the future of the present
- Chinese Character Cultural Festival
- The Ancient Art Of Writing
- Croat Karlovic to defend title in Nottingham
- Marshall leads West Indies to Twenty20 win
- Alonso still hoping to win a race this season
- Man United insists Ronaldo is not for sale
- Ramirez walk-off homer lifts Cubs past White Sox
- Swiss star Cancellara wins 7th stage of Tour de Suisse
- Turkey reaches Euro 2008 semifinals
- Hong Kong offers compensation in bid to prevent H5N1outbreaks
- New surgery means weight loss, health gains
- New oral drug, laquinimod, may curb MS disease activity
- Amenorrhea in athletes may harm bones
- Anti-diarrhea vaccines too pricey, say experts
- A mesmerizing Southeast Asian experience
- U.S. banks cutting dividends to raise badly needed cash
- U.S. downplays lifting Cuba sanctions
- U.S. manufacturers win victory for penalty tariffs
- Russian developer bets US$10 million on top tycoon losing
- Continental Airlines shedding jobs, offers health benefits
- Grupo Modelo CEO resigns from Anheuser-Busch
- Judge orders Microsoft to pay Alcatel-Lucent US$512m in damages and interest
- BCE buyout gets go-ahead from Canada's high court
- Superstitions fly as Chinese reel from a bad (luck) year
- Headscarves off in Tehran's first female-only park
- Journeys that take you beyond the edge of reason
- Two sequels that won't disappoint
- One lone vote upholds U.S. justice
- Stampede in Mexico City leaves at least 12 dead
- Mugabe rejects claims of violence
- Prime minister of Thailand promises to stay in office
- Pakistan remembers Bhutto, calls for mercy on death row
- Australian Aborigines protest over government intervention
- Anniversary of domestic violence act to be marked
- Alliance of rice exporters may worsen food shortage
- Clinical trials key to biomedical industry, Siew says
- Premier calls for improvements in tourism service sector
- Society should share child-raising and education costs, CEPD says
- Chiayi government mobilizes teams to combat enterovirus
- Flu vaccine may be on track on track, official reports
- Disease control center confirms another ten enteroviral infections
- Legislative watchdog to evaluate lawmakers
- Ban on secession groups ruled 'unconstitutional'
- Chuang to hold hunger strike to show remorse for comments
- Typhoon Fengshen kills 17 in the southern Philippines
- China denounces Dalai Lama on Tibet torch relay
- Presidential Office spokesman refutes green card accusations
- Melbourne, Roland Garros, now for Wimbledon: Serbs aiming for third straight major
- Tennis stars inspired by Tiger Woods' U.S. Open golf win
- Arshavin lights up Euro 2008 with sublime performance against the Dutch to spark comparisons
- Hiddink upstages Van Basten as Russia knocks the Netherlands out of Euro 2008
- Guus Hiddink's Russia outlasts and outplays the Netherlands to reach Euro 2008 semifinal
- Starting lineup for French GP
- 5-time champion Federer an underdog at Wimbledon? Opinions divided, but he doesn't think so
- South Africa held to 0-0 draw by Sierra Leone in World Cup qualifying
- After a first F1 victory, Kubica brought back down to earth at qualifying for French GP
- South Africa beats Italy 26-0 with two tries from Bismarck du Plessis
- US, SKorea agree to restrict beef imports to soothe health concerns, but protests continue
- US, SKorea agree to restrict beef imports to soothe health concerns, but protests continue
- Shareholders approve sale of Ferris, Baker Watts Inc. to Royal Bank of Canada
- Party of former strongman Milosevic withdraws from anti-EU Serbian coalition
- Paparazzo sues Woody Harrelson for allegedly assaulting him
- Casey Stoner takes pole position for British GP
- Analysis: McCain hampered by missteps as general election campaign gets underway
- Germany coach Loew says Turkish unpredictability their greatest asset
- Reinier Saxton holds off Fleetwood to win Amateur Championship
- Lebanese PM rejects calls to step down, vows to press on with Cabinet formation
- Starting lineup for French GP
- Tour de Suisse Results
- Kaymer takes six-stroke lead at BMW as he closes in on Ryder Cup place
- Party of former strongman Milosevic withdraws from anti-EU Serbian coalition
- Raikkonen leads Ferrari 1-2 in qualifying for French GP
- Critics say EPA rules could allow more coal plants near US parks
- Roman Kreuziger wins time trial in mountains, takes overall lead in Tour de Suisse
- US energy secretary says speculation not driving soaring oil prices
- As many as 90,000 Dutch fans turn Swiss city of Basel orange for Euro 2008 quarterfinal
- Boulahrouz named in Netherlands starting lineup days after death of his daughter
- Spain plays Italy in Euro 2008 quarterfinal match of sharp contrasts
- 'Waterfalls' on tap in NYC harbor and East River, biggest public art spectacle since 'Gates'
- Critics say EPA rules could allow more coal plants near US parks
- Lebanese PM rejects calls to step down, vows to press on with Cabinet formation
- Nottingham Open Results
- Winger Arjen Robben out quarterfinals at Euro 2008 with recurrence of groin injury
- Southee takes 4 wickets to lead NZ to 22-run victory over England in 3rd one-day international
- Obama criticizes McCain for opposing flood prevention spending
- Critics say EPA rules could allow more coal plants near US parks
- Italy's young midfielder Aquilani being tapped for biggest start of his career against Spain
- Ivo Karlovic beats Fernando Verdasco to retain Nottingham Open title
- Southee takes 4 wickets to lead NZ to 22-run victory over England in 3rd one-day international
- Villa says Spain holds no grudge against Italy for 1994 encounter
- US energy secretary says speculation not driving soaring oil prices
- Cameroon beats Tanzania 2-1 in World Cup qualifier with 2 goals from Eto'o
- British men, Russian women forge leads at European Cup
- European Cup results
- Reinier Saxton holds off Fleetwood to win Amateur Championship
- After qualifying third, Alonso has the podium in sight at French GP
- After qualifying third, Alonso has the podium in sight at French GP
- Netherland and Russia at 0-0 at halftime in the European Championship quarterfinals
- Environment minister says Venezuela is taking control of mining sector
- 'Waterfalls' on tap in NYC harbor and East River, biggest public art spectacle since 'Gates'
- Environment minister says Venezuela is asserting national interest in mining sector
- World Cup Qualifying: Burkina Faso 4, Seychelles 1
- US energy secretary says speculation not driving soaring oil prices
- Drivers' errors keep hurting McLaren's F1 championship bid
- Nigeria beats Equatorial Guinea 2-0 to reach final phase of African qualifying
- Environment minister says Venezuela is asserting national interest in mining sector
- Iraqi-Canadian contractor goes on trial in stabbing case
- Netherlands and Russia go to extra time after 1-1 draw in Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Champions Trophy Results
- Argentina draws with Germany 2-2 in Champions Trophy field hockey
- Spanish conservative leader re-elected amid divisions
- Pavlyuchanko scores his third goal of Euro 2008 as Russia dumps the Dutch
- Netherlands-Russia-Player Ratings
- Dutch miss another chance with after losing Euro 2008 quarterfinals match to Russia
- Grandma's Marathon Results
- Environment minister says Venezuela is asserting national interest in mining sector
- Saturday's International Results
- Arshavin lights up Euro 2008 with sublime performance against the Dutch to spark comparisons
- NBA demands disgraced ref Donaghy reimburse league for shoes, salary, expenses
- Candid film of Marilyn Monroe, Clark Gable, others on the set of 'The Misfits' up for auction
- Russia catches break when red card is called back in Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Khan survives knockdown to TKO Gomez in fifth, extend perfect record
- Senegal moves alone atop African, World Cup qualifying with 3-1 won over Liberia
- Candid film of Marilyn Monroe, Clark Gable, others on the set of 'The Misfits' up for auction
- Larry Birkhead snaps up Anna Nicole's lingerie at auction for Danielynn - when she's older
- Larry Birkhead snaps up Anna Nicole's lingerie at auction for Dannielynn - when she's older
- Typhoon Fengshen rips through central Philippines, killing 17 and stranding ship
- US Marines make headway in Afghan town
- NHRA driver Scott Kalitta killed at Old Bridge Township Raceway Park
- A divided village, a divided Europe
- As animals live to old age, zoos confronted with difficult questions
- The swiftly tilting planet
- Berlin Airlift's 60th anniversary
- A timeline of the Berlin Airlift
- Berlin Airlift a Cold War turning point
- US, SKorea reach beef import deal, but protests in Seoul continue
- Obama criticizes McCain for opposing flood prevention spending
- Police, paramilitary troops greet Olympic torch as it passes through riot-hit capital of Tibet
- Police, paramilitary troops greet Olympic torch as it passes through riot-hit capital of Tibet
- Thai prime minister to address the nation as protests against his government continue
- Thai prime minister to address the nation as protests against his government continue
- Cink takes 2-shot lead into Travelers last round, 17 players within 5 strokes
- Roberts shoots 66 to lead Bank of America by a stroke
- Suzann Pettersen takes 3-stroke lead at Wegmans LPGA
- NHRA driver Scott Kalitta killed at Old Bridge Township Raceway Park
- Scott Dixon gets pole for Iowa Corn Indy 250 after rain washes out qualifying
- Iowa Corn Indy 250 Lineup
- Chinese crested named Gus is crowned ugliest dog, complete with 3 legs, 1 eye and no hair
- Hamm selected for third US Olympic gymnastics team despite broken hand
- Marian Hossa tells Pittsburgh Penguins he intends to test NHL free agent market
- Homers power Cubs past crosstown Sox for second straight day 11-7
- Homers power Cubs past crosstown Sox for second straight day 11-7
- Environment minister says Venezuela is asserting national interest in mining sector
- Typhoon Fengshen pounds the Philippines killing 17; ferry stranded at sea with 740 people
- Thompson scores 18 in Comets' 72-65 win over Lynx
- US, SKorea reach beef import deal, but protests in Seoul continue
- Candid film of Marilyn Monroe, Clark Gable on the set of 'The Misfits' goes for $60,000
- Homers power Cubs past crosstown Sox for second straight day 11-7
- Thai PM lashes out a protesters but ready to resign if Parliament votes against him
- 4 bodies found near capsized Philippine ferry with 740 aboard; typhoon death toll rises to 21
- Thai PM lashes out a protesters but ready to resign if Parliament votes against him
- Diplomacy expected to trump confrontation at International Whaling Commission meeting
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- What to do with an aged lemur?
- Russia beats Netherlands 3-1 in extra time in Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Typhoon death toll at 80 in Philippines; rescuers try to reach stricken ferry with 740 aboard
- Wife of former cricketer Glenn McGrath dies of cancer
- No pornography, gambling for Chinese vacationers to Taiwan
- Wife of former cricketer Glenn McGrath dies of cancer
- Expert: New AIDS threat emerging in India among 'call center Romeos'
- Guatemala eliminates St. Lucia
- Mexico destroys Belize to book spot in CONCACAF third round WCup qualifying
- New Zealand beats England 44-12 but pays injury price: McCaw out for 6 weeks
- Typhoon death toll at 80 in Philippines; rescuers try to reach stricken ferry with 740 aboard
- Obama criticizes McCain for opposing flood prevention spending
- Berto stops Rodriguez in seventh to taker WBC welterweight crown
- Australian rugby league results
- Manly takes over first place in Australia's National Rugby League
- Manly takes over first place in Australia's National Rugby League
- Typhoon death toll at 80 in Philippines; rescuers try to reach stricken ferry with 740 aboard
- Typhoon death toll at 80 in Philippines; rescuers reach stricken ferry, only 3 survivors found
- Real Salt Lake beats Revolution 2-1 to move to second in Western Conference
- Australian Rules football results
- American League Leaders
- National League Leaders
- Pacific Nations Cup: Fiji defeats Japan 24-12
- Australia A beats Tonga 90-7 in Pacific Nations Cup match
- Cardinals punish Matsuzaka to beat Red Sox 9-3
- 2010 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Obama criticizes McCain for opposing flood prevention spending
- King Abdullah to open oil summit amid a showdown between the US and Saudi Arabia
- Russia waits to see semifinal opponent at Euro 2008 when Italy and Spain play in Vienna
- Australian Rules football results
- Talks on new oil law to resume this week in Baghdad, official says
- India: English ICL players to be barred from Twenty20 Champions League
- India: English ICL players to be barred from Twenty20 Champions League
- Mexico, Costa Rica and Guatemala reach last 12 in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying
- Mexico, Costa Rica and Guatemala reach last 12 in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying
- Woman locked up by family for 18 years highlights stigma for disability in southern Italy
- Heavy rains soak Japan, with landslide killing one
- World Cup Asian qualifying: China beats understrength Australia 1-0
- Typhoon death toll at 155 in Philippines; 700 still missing as rescuers reach stricken ferry
- Heavy rains soak Japan, with landslide killing one
- King Abdullah to open oil summit amid a showdown between the US and Saudi Arabia
- Typhoon death toll at 155 in Philippines; rescuers reach stricken ferry but 700 still missing
- Oil summit opens in Saudi Arabia amid standoff over who is to blame for high oil prices
- Zimbabwe ruling party militants disrupt planned opposition rally
- South Korea will take time to explain new US beef deal before resuming imports
- Beauty was a joy for a mere two games at Euro 2008, then reality sets in and Dutch are out
- Saudi king blames speculators, high fuel taxes for soaring oil prices
- No plans to modify rules on calling up players despite Turkey's crisis at Euro 2008, UEFA says
- World Cup Asian qualifying: China beats understrength Australia 1-0
- Saudi king blames speculators, high fuel taxes for soaring oil prices
- India: English Clubs with ICL players cannot play in Twenty20 Champions League
- Opposition plans to pull out of election
- Oil minister: Saudi willing to increase oil production if customers request it
- Zimbabwe opposition plans to pull out of runoff, party sources tell AP
- Floods consume campaign as Obama blasts McCain vote against disaster prevention spending
- South Korea, North Korea play out scoreless draw in WCup qualifier
- Opposition leader announces he will pull out of election
- Late goal lifts Japan to 1-0 win over Bahrain in World Cup qualifer
- Diplomacy expected to trump confrontation at International Whaling Commission meeting
- Oil minister: Saudi willing to increase oil production if customers request it
- Opposition leader announces he will pull out of election
- Police arrest 30 after Russia beats Netherlands in European Championship
- Oil minister: Saudi willing to increase oil production if customers request it
- Central Bank of Iraq to reduce its interest rate by 1 percent, statement says
- Massa overtakes pole sitter Raikkonen to lead Ferrari sweep of the French GP
- India: English Clubs with ICL players cannot play in Twenty20 Champions League
- Singer Amy Winehouse has lung damage and irregular heart beat, says her father
- Austria coach Josef Hickersberger doubts whether he should lead the team in qualifiers
- Iraq adds six more oil firms to those qualified to bid for future deals
- Zimbabwe opposition leader pulling out of election, citing mounting violence, intimidation
- Referees' late flight postpones Angola-Uganda World Cup qualifying match
- Massa leads Ferrari sweep of French GP to go top of F1 championship
- Germany could be facing its alter ego in Euro 2008 semifinal against Turkey
- Ince joins Blackburn to become first black Englishman to manage Premier League club
- India: English clubs with ICL players cannot play in Twenty20 Champions League
- Ince joins Blackburn to become first black Englishman to manage Premier League club
- Zimbabwe opposition leader pulling out of election, citing mounting violence, intimidation
- Obihiro replaces Helsinki as world sprint championships host
- F1 French Grand Prix Results
- NBC: Tom Brokaw to moderate "Meet the Press" in Russert's place through November election
- Massa leads Ferrari sweep of French GP to go top of F1 championship
- Pakistan names uncapped off-spinner in Asia Cup squad
- Pakistan names uncapped off-spinner in Asia Cup squad
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedule
- Billions more needed to secure US embassies
- Baghdad, Beijing, Berlin highlight US embassy construction drive
- Philippines' typhoon death toll rises to 137; hundreds still missing in capsized ferry
- Argentine president invites tax-opposing farmers to negotiate
- Republicans worry Barr could play spoiler in presidential race, taking votes from McCain
- Champions Trophy Results
- Donadoni and Aragones debate vocabulary use ahead of Euro 2008 quarterfinal
- Malaysia Airlines launches new website
- Cooling off at Caesar Park Taipei
- Mio introduces C320b and C230
- Samsung announces the debut of 'Omnia' Mobile
- Naruwan offers holiday package
- Regent's Silks House presents 'Fantastic Formosa Fruit Fare'
- Cherry Festival at Hyatt's Cha Lounge
- Maersk, Hutchison ink pier pact
- Grand Alliance adds new vessel to EU1
- CSD orders 8 bulk ships for US$428m
- Yang Ming Line plans to spin off its dry bulk operation
- Samskip adds Greece to its route
- EU top court upholds law on ship pollution
- Kalmar introduces world's first hybrid straddle carrier
- Japan to promote solar power for households, report says
- Sudan grounds national airline for breaking civil aviation rules
- Billionaire Bill Gates eases into retirement
- India's finance chief promises action as inflation hits record high
- South Korea may seek to join Orinoco oil project in Venezuela
- Iran's economy minister denies withdrawing funds from Europe
- Economists remain divided on subprime crisis recovery
- U.S. praises China's decision to cut oil subsidy
- Chevron halts Nigeria onshore oil production after pipeline attack
- Japan's executives say expansion phase already over
- Oil summit seeks answers to price crisis
- Southee thwarts England as Kiwis level the series
- South Africa thrashes Italy
- Khan survives test by Gomez to defend title
- Carter shines in All Blacks win over England
- Raikkonen leads Ferrari front row for French GP
- Nadal inspired by Tiger Woods in facing Wimbledon challenge
- Kaymer takes 6-stroke lead into final day at Munich
- Russia into semis after win over Dutch
- Sidelines
- Kreuziger takes eighth stage of the Tour of Switzerland
- Red Sox lose as Matsuzaka gets roughed up by Cardinals
- Casey Stoner shines in rain to take pole
- Hundreds run in a revival of ancient games
- Sao Paulo puts on cultural display for Japanese Crown Prince's visit
- French first lady to play humanitarian role
- Smokers to receive food money in return for kicking the habit
- 'Get Smart' spies victory at U.S. box office
- Campbell says racist slur sparked air rage
- Big crowds cheer Summer Solstice at Stonehenge
- Questions arise over everything spinning out of control on Earth
- 'Made in Asia' label helps, hinders luxury goods makers
- Heavy clashes between rivals reported in northern Lebanon
- AIDS threat emerging in India among 'call center Romeos'
- Worst Midwest floods now over with cleanups starting
- South Koreans clash despite new deal on U.S. beef
- Dismal polls, wishful thinking
- Thai PM defends record, makes clear he won't quit
- United Nations says its head refugee worker taken from his Somalia home
- Gas-rich Bolivian province readies autonomy referendum
- Olympic torch begins Qinghai leg
- Fulian school gives children a bright future and appreciation of their roots
- Students inspired by Confucius' great teachings
- BOFT to help local investors tap markets in Russia, India
- Penghu faces challenge of preserving schools with few students
- Educators call for more teaching, less testing
- Ex-security official denies losing files
- Former MOE chief secretary calls off planned hunger strike
- Wu should be allowed to teach, DPP chairwoman Tsai says
- Presidential Office says Ma is not considering reporting to Legislature
- Philippine ferry sinks, 700 aboard missing
- Opposition leader quits run-off race in Zimbabwe poll
- CWB still monitoring Fengshen, warns of heavy rain in southwest
- Massa leads Ferrari sweep of French GP to go top of F1 championship
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- Turkey forward Nihat Kahveci ruled out for rest of European Championship
- World champion Casey Stoner returns to form with British GP win
- No plans to modify rules on calling up players despite Turkey's crisis at Euro 2008, UEFA says
- Spain beats Italy on penalties, advances top Euro 2008 semifinals
- Professor cancels hunger strike plan
- Restrictions on Chinese filming of movies in Taiwan to be eased
- Taiwan to reopen doors for Chinese journalists
- Government to ease rules to allow local heads to visit China
- Tycoon to foot bill for Taipei's pavilion at Shanghai Expo
- Weather bureau may issue sea warning on Tropical Storm Fengshen
- FM's first appearance at Legislative Yuan ends in chaos
- Straighter routes urged for cross-strait flights
- Cebu's history, natural charms growing on Taiwanese tourists
- Taipei mayor on historic visit to Shanghai
- 90% of students planning to work during summer vacation: survey
- Southern service center prepares for influx of Chinese tourists
- Relaxed financial policies in the offing: FSC
- Lawmakers urge crackdown on mushrooms smuggled from China
- Enterovirus outbreak at critical point this week: health minister
- Kinmen residents queue up for presidential commemorative liquor
- National leader key to anti-corruption efforts: justice minister
- Seminar on Taiwan, Russia technology cooperation inaugurated
- China Times in good shape: city official
- Hualien County anti-betel-nut drive pays off
- Chinese travel agents rate Sun Moon Lake highly
- Lawmakers question Academia Sinica's degree conferment plan
- Obama braces for race-based ads as Republican vows fair but tough campaign
- Zimbabwe opposition leader pulling out of election, citing mounting violence, intimidation
- Ince joins Blackburn to become first black Englishman to manage Premier League club
- Berlusconi crusades for Vatican to lift ban on Communion for divorced Catholics who remarry
- Kaymer wins BMW Open with playoff birdie after blowing six-stroke lead
- NBC: Tom Brokaw to moderate "Meet the Press" in Russert's place through election
- French Grand Prix Results
- ATP to formally sign off on tough new anti-corruption rules for tennis
- Zimbabwe elections take high human toll
- Kaymer wins BMW Open with playoff birdie after blowing six-stroke lead
- Oil minister: Saudi willing to increase oil production if customers request it
- Tour de Suisse Results
- World Cup Qualifying: Republic of Congo 2, Chad 0
- Zimbabwe opposition leader pulling out of election, citing mounting violence, intimidation
- Trulli's podium finish at French GP takes extra meaning for Toyota after death of Andersson
- Discovery of extreme microbes on Earth expands scientists' view of life on other planets
- European Cup Results
- Researchers find new clue to Alzheimer's in a form of the sticky protein beta-amyloid
- Netherlands beats Germany to lead Champions Trophy after second round
- NBC: Tom Brokaw to moderate "Meet the Press" in Russert's place through election
- British Moto GP results
- World Cup Qualifying: Congo 5, Djibouti 1
- Fourth Bolivian state hosts referendum vote on autonomy from central government
- Oman beats Thailand 2-1 in World Cup qualifier
- `Get Smart' gets audience with $39.2 million debut; audiences show little love for `Guru'
- Berlusconi crusades for Vatican to lift ban on Communion for divorced Catholics who remarry
- India celebrates silver jubilee of 1983 World Cup triumph with cash awards for team
- India celebrates silver jubilee of 1983 World Cup triumph with cash awards for team
- Oman beats Thailand 2-1 in World Cup qualifier
- India celebrates silver jubilee of 1983 World Cup triumph
- Roman Kreuziger wins Tour de Suisse for biggest victory of career
- Turkey forward Nihat Kahveci ruled out for rest of European Championship
- Sauser heads all-Swiss podium, Fullana takes women's title in mountain bike worlds
- World Cup Qualifying: Benin 2, Niger 0
- Aquilani and Ambrosini picked for Italy, Spain lineup intact from first group matches
- Officials: Fighting breaks out in northern Lebanon between pro-and anti-gov't supporters
- Singapore defeats Lebanon 2-1 in World Cup qualifier
- Now a mom, former champion Davenport back at Wimbledon for one more try _ at least
- Kaymer wins BMW Open with playoff birdie after blowing six-stroke lead
- Zimbabwe opposition leader pulling out of election, citing mounting violence, intimidation
- Wife of former cricketer Glenn McGrath dies of cancer
- Jordan beats Turkmenistan 2-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Soprano Meade, pianist Kim awarded top prizes in Iturbi music competition
- Syria defeats UAE 3-1 but fails to advance in World Cup qualifying
- Fourth Bolivian state hosts referendum vote on autonomy from central government
- British men, Russian women win at European Cup
- Oil minister: Saudi willing to increase oil production if customers request
- Iran beats Kuwait 2-0 in 1st round of World Cup qualifying
- Recent events in Zimbabwe
- World Cup Qualifying: Guinea 4, Namibia 0
- Philadelphia condo owners see red over plans for corporate sign on their skyscraper home
- Spain and Italy level at 0-0 at halftime in Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Review: Dessay shines as 'Lucia' in San Francisco; 'Ariodante' provides surprising rewards
- Oil minister: Saudi willing to increase oil production if customers request
- Researchers find new clue to Alzheimer's in a form of the sticky protein beta-amyloid
- Ivory Coast beats Botswana 4-0 in World Cup qualifier
- US consumers to pay more for meat, dairy after Midwest floods send corn prices soaring
- From Montgomerie to Els, golfing greats impressed by Martin Kaymer
- World Cup Qualifying: Mali 3, Sudan 0
- Weekend International Football Results
- Asian champ Iraq fall to tiny Qatar 1-0 in World Cup qualifier
- McLaren feeling harshly treated after penalties at French GP
- Cink shoots 67 to win Travelers Championship by 1 shot over Armour, Mahan
- Circuit City to hold annual shareholder meeting amid buyout pressures
- Spain and Italy head into extra time after 0-0 draw in Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Wheldon wins Iowa Corn Indy 250 on 30th birthday, his second win of season
- Trulli's podium finish at French GP takes extra meaning for Toyota after death of Andersson
- Wife of former cricketer Glenn McGrath dies of cancer
- Cink shoots 67 to win Travelers Championship by 1 shot over Armour, Mahan
- A small east Texas town reels from sex abuse of children, hidden in plain sight
- Oil minister: Saudi willing to increase crude output
- Saudi routs Uzbekistan 4-0 to win World Cup qualifying group
- Spain beats Italy on penalties, advances top Euro 2008 semifinals
- Toni turns ineffective for Italy as scoreless streak reaches seven games
- Spain vs. Italy Player Ratings
- Weekend International Football Results
- US wins 1-0 at Barbados, advances to semis of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying
- Obama details plan to tax excess oil company profits, end energy trading loophole
- Donadoni's future as Italy's coach in question after Spain beats World Cup champions
- Emirates, Qatar advance; Asian champ Iraq eliminated from World Cup qualifying
- Online bidding for lunch with billionaire Warren Buffett begins Sunday on eBay
- South Korea's Ji Eun-hee gets first U.S. tour win at Wegmans LPGA
- Zimbabwe opposition leader pulling out of election, citing mounting violence, intimidation
- Italy's penalty shootout problems return with loss to Spain
- Gallardo sets up two goals, leads DC United past Quakes 3-1
- Spain takes step to lose underachiever tag, yet Aragones not impressed at Euro 2008
- Donadoni's future as Italy's coach in question after Spain beats World Cup champions
- Casillas says Spain 'lucky' to break quarterfinal barrier at Euro 2008
- Gallardo sets up two goals, leads DC United past Quakes 3-1
- Singer Amy Winehouse has lung damage and irregular heart beat, says her father
- You may kiss the bride; no, the other one: Identical twins marry in double ceremony
- Spain takes step to lose underachiever tag, yet Aragones not impressed at Euro 2008
- Brazilian Football Results
- Pollster: 4th Bolivian state chooses autonomy in referendum
- Suriname beats Guyana 2-1 in World Cup qualifier
- Sluman surges late, overtakes Roberts to win Bank of America by two strokes
- Search goes on for many hundreds missing in aftermath of Philippines typhoon
- Thailand prime minister vows to go to work through blockade amid no confidence motion
- Thailand prime minister vows to go to work through blockade amid no confidence motion
- Report: Citigroup will slash thousands of investment-banking jobs worldwide
- Marines stay out of poppies, focus on fighting, claim some gains
- Beltran homers, Pelfrey pitches into sixth as Mets top Rockies, 3-1
- IRL Iowa Corn Indy 250 Results
- Exhibit at Dallas museum shows art, style of American couple in France of 1920s
- Argentine Football Results
- Special-effects guru Winston blended his own dreams with others', Spielberg says at memorial
- Wife of former cricketer Glenn McGrath dies of cancer
- Fur seals swim gauntlet of marine debris to reach Alaska island rookeries
- Pollster: 4th Bolivian state chooses autonomy in referendum
- Flamengo stays atop Brazilian league with 3-1 win; Cruzeiro remains second
- Obama details plan to tax excess oil company profits, end energy trading loophole
- Australia's Jarrod Lyle beats Chris Kirk with birdie in Knoxville Open playoff
- Qantas cancels some flights in Australia due to engineers strike
- Haiti beats Netherlands Antilles 1-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Pollster: 4th Bolivian state chooses autonomy in referendum
- Hillary Clinton keeps promise to student by speaking at her high school graduation
- Embattled Thailand PM faces no-confidence motion, continued street protests
- Trinidad beats Bermuda 2-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Rocker Ted Nugent sells a few big game mounts to help lighten his waltz across Texas
- Cuba thrashes Antigua 4-0 to advance in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying
- Pollsters: 4th Bolivian state chooses autonomy in referendum
- Weekend International Football Results
- 2010 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Glance
- Hundreds missing in aftermath of Philippines typhoon; 38 ferry survivors reach shore
- Zimbabwe opposition leader pulling out of election, citing mounting violence, intimidation
- Foreigners to pay market prices for gasoline at Malaysian border stations
- Massa leads Ferrari sweep of French GP to go top of F1 championship
- Busch wins 5th race of year with victory in Sonoma
- River Plate champion of Argentina's Clausura, Boca and Estudiantes in second
- IRB Junior World Rugby Championship Results
- New Zealand crush England to win world U20 rugby final at Swansea
- Fiji pulls out of regional talks on democracy, blames attitudes of Australia, New Zealand
- Fiji pulls out of regional talks on democracy, blames attitudes of Australia, New Zealand
- American League Leaders
- National League Leaders
- Russian movie takes top prize at Shanghai film festival
- Ryan Dempster gets 9th win as Cubs complete 3-game sweep of rival White Sox
- Glenn McGrath wants wife Jane's death to be used as inspiration for breast cancer sufferers
- NASCAR Sprint Cup-Toyota/Save Mart 350 Results
- Human Rights group criticizes Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan
- Sen. McCain wants to offer $300 million prize for new auto battery that reduces oil dependence
- Pledged foreign direct investment in Vietnam jumps nearly fourfold so far this year
- Spain beats Italy on penalties, advances to Euro 2008 semifinals despite poor performance
- Study shows US charitable donations steady in 2007 despite economic crisis
- Tiffany Jackson leads New York to franchise record 105 in win over Phoenix
- SKorea's prime minister calls for strict quarantine inspection of US beef
- Oil prices rise despite Saudi pledge to raise output; prices buoyed by Mideast concerns
- Glenn McGrath wants wife Jane's death to be used as inspiration for breast cancer sufferers
- Comedian George Carlin dies in Santa Monica of heart failure at age 71
- Thailand's embattled prime minister faces no-confidence motion, continued street protests
- Pakistan has edge against India and Sri Lanka, says Pakistan captain
- Comedian George Carlin dies in Santa Monica of heart failure at age 71
- Sen. McCain wants to offer $300 million prize for new auto battery that reduces oil dependence
- Indian minister accepts that it can't buy uranium from Australia
- Wheldon wins Iowa Corn Indy 250 on 30th birthday, his second win of season
- Special-effects guru Winston blended his own dreams with others', Spielberg says at memorial
- Malaysia governmentt faces first test of strength in Parliament over fuel price hike
- Euro falls slightly vs US dollar after Saudi oil announcement
- Beijing to take government cars off the road for the Olympics
- Singapore inflation holds at 26-year high on food prices
- Japan's Nikkei drops for 3rd straight session on fears over US economy
- Beijing to take government cars off the road for Olympics
- Comedian George Carlin dies in Santa Monica of heart failure at age 71
- Taiwan war game simulates attack from rival China
- Iraqi-Canadian translator sentenced to 5 months confinement in stabbing case in Iraq
- Veteran Russian liberal leader steps aside as head of Yabloko party
- Beijing to take government cars off the road for Olympics
- Oil prices rise despite Saudi pledge to raise output; prices buoyed by Mideast concerns
- Hundreds missing in aftermath of Philippines typhoon; 38 ferry survivors reach shore
- Obama braces for race-based ads as Republican vows fair but tough campaign
- South Korean court fines Samsung Heavy over oil spill
- Norske Skog sells South Korean paper mills for US$835 million to cut debt
- Impoverished, electricity-crippled Tajikistan adds more hydropower
- Aide to London mayor resigns after making remark about immigrants
- Asleep at the wheelchair: Australian man charged with drunk rolling
- German business confidence falls in June, Ifo survey says
- Cindy McCain visits Cambodian garbage dump site, meets children scavengers
- ATP Rankings
- Macarthur Coal director steps down, fueling ArcelorMittal takeover speculation
- Macarthur Coal director steps down, fueling ArcelorMittal takeover speculation
- WTA Tour Rankings
- Lufthansa confirms 8 flights canceled by Duesseldorf strike
- Sen. McCain wants to offer $300 million prize for new auto battery that reduces oil dependence
- Spanish media hail national team for ending 24-year "jinx" with Euro 2008 victory over Italy
- Softbank says Japan price for iPhone comparable to marked down US price
- Ivory-billed woodpecker eludes searchers in Arkansas some 3 years after `rediscovery'
- Donadoni defends himself, with his future as Italy's coach in doubt after Euro 2008 loss
- Waterford Wedgwood contemplates sale of German unit Rosenthal
- Model ship, live models chosen to fill vacant plinth in London's Trafalgar Square
- France names just one World Cup player for 1st test against Australia
- Four cities bid to host world amateur boxing academy
- Oil prices rise despite Saudi pledge to raise output; prices buoyed by Mideast concerns
- Dollar higher, gold down in European trading
- Russia playmaker Arshavin would welcome move to Spanish team after Euro 2008
- Australian prime minister calls for international sanctions against Zimbabwe
- Hong Kong stocks slide amid China credit-tightening efforts and Chalco profit warning
- Hong Kong stocks slide amid China credit-tightening efforts and Chalco profit warning
- Australian rugby league results
- Donadoni defends himself, with his future as Italy's coach in doubt after Euro 2008 loss
- Chinese stocks fall on worries about oil price hike and possible moves to cool inflation
- Halliburton gives up pursuit of Expro, leaving takeover path open for Umbrellastream
- German business confidence falls in June, survey shows
- Swiss magistrate finishing corruption probe into Zurich banker, French company Alstom
- Venus feeling comfortable at Wimbledon, has a fifth title in her sights
- Pakistani stock index tumbles 4.2 percent on inflation, interest rate worries
- London's FTSE-100 index up 33.9 points at 5,654.7 at midday
- Malaysia government wins first test of strength in Parliament over fuel price hike
- Balkan economic growth will suffer as energy shortages hit, experts warn
- Tommy Hilfiger, in new Amsterdam headquarters, says no IPO soon
- US-led coalition: 55 militants killed in battle in eastern Afghanistan
- China fires 12 officials over weak response to earthquake, misuse of relief supplies
- Jonas Bjorkman playing his 15th _ and last _ Wimbledon
- Vietnam's PM visits US, seeks tips on improving economy from former foe
- Zidane: United can't stop Ronaldo move to Madrid if player wants to go
- Japan Airlines plans test flight partially powered by biofuel next year
- Comedian and satirist George Carlin, whose 7 words led to a Supreme Court ruling, dies at 71
- Malaysia's government wins first test of strength in Parliament over fuel price hike
- Asia markets stumble amid concern over US economy, China moves to tighten monetary policy
- UEFA tactician Roxburgh says Russia has advantage over rivals at Euro 2008
- Macedonia president asks conservative leader to form new government
- Police raid Zimbabwe opposition headquarters, take away 60
- SKorea seeks to reassure public over beef deal, calls for strict inspection of US imports
- Four cities bid to host world amateur boxing academy
- Pakistani court bars former premier Nawaz Sharif from running in by-elections
- Pakistani court bars former premier Nawaz Sharif from running in by-elections
- Obama would close energy loophole, McCain offers award for battery that reduces oil dependence
- US envoy says talks on North Korean nuclear programs to start soon, but no date set
- Reports: Marc Gasol says he will play in NBA next season
- Pakistani court bars former premier Nawaz Sharif from running in upcoming by-elections
- Fabregas calls for calm in Spain camp after shootout win in Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Pakistan's prime minister renews proposal to fence Afghan border in bid to stop militants
- Italy's Rosetti benefits from his country's failure, gets appointed Euro 2008 final referee
- Obama would close energy loophole, McCain offers award for battery that reduces oil dependence
- Fabregas calls for calm in Spain camp after shootout win in Euro 2008 quarterfinals
- Thailand's embattled prime minister faces no-confidence motion, more street protests
- Indian activists plan gay pride parades to protest anti-gay laws, social taboos
- Police raid Zimbabwe opposition headquarters, take away 60
- Oil prices rise despite Saudi pledge to raise output; prices buoyed by Mideast concerns
- Ineffective attack costs Italy quarterfinal exit at Euro 2008
- Bunge buys ag products company Corn Products International in $4.4 billion stock deal
- Citigroup still has approximately 3,000 more investment banking jobs to cut, source says
- Loew's personal experience may help Germany in Euro 2008 semifinal against Turkey
- Britain: Mugabe is no longer the legitimate leader of Zimbabwe
- Beijing to take government cars off the road for Olympics
- Aragones sticks by decision to quit Spain despite Euro 2008 success
- Germany's Torsten Frings fit for European Championship semifinal against Turkey
- Obama would close energy loophole, McCain offers award for battery that reduces oil dependence
- Serena Williams advances over Kaia Kanepri into second round
- Federer begins bid for sixth consecutive Wimbledon title with straight-sets win
- Wimbledon Results
- Wall Street rises moderately in early trading after last week's drop; crude oil wavers
- Labor to support motion to dissolve parliament
- ATP Schedule-Winners
- WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
- Aragones sticks by decision to quit Spain despite Euro 2008 success
- Pakistani court bars former premier Nawaz Sharif from running in upcoming by-elections
- US stocks trade higher after last week's drop
- Reports: Marc Gasol says he will play in the NBA next season
- Lawyers for the White House and US Congress go to court over subpoenas of presidential aides
- Turkey gives fans route to Euro 2008 final before its even played Germany in semifinals
- Huntsman seeks $3 billion-plus in damages after Apollo, partners back out of buyout deal
- US stocks fluctuate after last week's drop as oil rises
- Comedian and satirist George Carlin, whose 7 words led to a Supreme Court ruling, dies at 71
- Dutch Foreign Ministry says Tsvangirai has sought refuge in Dutch embassy in Harare
- Shoulder problem forces Monfils out of Wimbledon
- Roger Federer opens bid for sixth straight title with easy Centre Court win
- Podolski hopes for scorer title at Euro 2008 and may leave Bayern Munich
- Disposal company Republic Services to pay $6.07 billion in stock for Allied Waste
- Euro trading lower against dollar as German survey shows business confidence dropped in June
- Comedian and satirist George Carlin, whose 7 words led to a Supreme Court ruling, dies at 71
- US selects James, Bryant to lead Olympic basketball hopes in Beijing
- Top-ranked Ivanovic advances 6-1, 6-2 over de Los Rios
- MTV moves the Video Music Awards to Los Angeles, promises `explosive' water cooler moments
- Bunge buying ag products company Corn Products International for $4.4 billion in stock
- Italy's Rosetti benefits from his country's failure, gets appointed Euro 2008 final referee
- US: Zimbabwe government illegitimate without fair election
- ArcelorMittal enters Appalachia coal business; plans to buy West Virginia mine operator
- Euro debut of Russia playmaker Arshavin mirrors impact of Pele in 1958 World Cup
- Asia Cup is a challenge for Indian youngsters, Dhoni says
- Lawyers for the White House and Congress go to court over subpoenas of presidential aides
- Macedonia president asks conservative leader to form new government
- Police ban 11 'fixated individuals' from Wimbledon tournament
- US: Zimbabwe government illegitimate without fair election
- US selects James, Bryant to lead Olympic basketball hopes in Beijing
- Kenya election panel vows independence
- Dollar higher, gold down in European trading
- Oil prices rise amid disappointment with Saudi output hike, Nigerian supply disruptions
- Britain: Mugabe is no longer the legitimate leader of Zimbabwe
- Philip Morris USA ends market test of new filter Marlboro cigarettes
- Comcast's Fandango buys Movies.com from Disney for undisclosed amount
- Roger Federer opens bid for sixth straight title with easy Centre Court win
- Taipei County’s Museums
- Oversized Hanging And Hand Scrolls
- International star Michelle Yeoh stays at Far Eastern Plaza Taipei
- Bring your kids to Macau for summer fun holiday
- Miramar Garden to go eco-friendly
- ATO, SUSTA launch promotion at Sherwood, Splendor Kaohsiung
- FET: corporate social duty means saving environment
- Regent Taipei presents summer packages
- Japanese business sentiment hits four-year low, report says
- U.S. charity donations hit record high in 2007
- Taipei shares close down 26 points as traders helped to trim heavy losses
- Dollar firms in Asia amid renewed jitters over credit crunch
- Summit calls for more regulation, transparency in energy dealings
- Asian shares fall to lowest in three months as oil gains
- In Brief
- Google's reputation ranked highest by U.S. consumers
- Asian investors may buy gold on inflation, Standard Bank says
- Japan's government may consider cuts in corporate taxes
- German business confidence declines to two-year low
- China urges local authorities to guard prices after fuel hike
- China Southern says Taiwan flight detour a waste of resources
- Britain's men, Russia's women clinch European Cup crowns
- Naked ambition bears fruit for triumphant Stewart Cink
- Stoner regains form with British win
- Lewis Hamilton takes aim at critics in British media
- Sidelines
- Ronaldo fee would not frighten Real Madrid, says Zidane
- Germany aside, semifinalists are underdogs of war
- Williams sisters team up for Wimbledon
- Socceroos lashed by Aussie media for loss to China
- Kreuziger clinches victory in 9-day Tour of Switzerland
- Teixeira belts three homers in Braves win over Mariners
- Spain win shootout to reach semis at last
- Flying doctors, tough patients live the legend in Aussie outback
- Pandas facing bamboo shortage, says report
- Berlusconi crusades for Vatican change
- Africa inspires Cavalli's Milan show
- Soprano Meade, pianist Kim get top Jose Iturbi music awards
- Documentaries on UK surgeon, U.S. musician claim awards
- 'Get Smart' tops U.S., Canada box office
- Marines stay out of poppies, focus on fighting, claim some gains
- Marine debris hampers fur seals on Alaska Island
- Chinese astrology seeking answers from the stars
- Search on for stabber in Japan
- Transport strike over fuel price cripples Nepal
- Bodies and wreckage of plane discovered in Hawaii forest
- Sectarian clashes in north Lebanon leave 1 dead; death toll rises to six
- Malaysia government faces test of strength over fuel price hike
- Justices strike blow for freedom
- Austria hosts donors' conference for Palestinians
- Officials say Afghan clash kills militant, two civilians
- Thailand's prime minister faces no-confidence motion
- Bolivian province votes for autonomy
- British scholarship open to students in Taiwan
- Minister says enterovirus outbreak at critical point
- Academia Sinica's proposal to confer degrees rejected
- New financial policies to be announced to spur economic growth
- Chinese travel agents rate Sun Moon Lake highly
- Mainland visitors to be allowed refund on unsatisfactory purchases
- China Times workers call for government help
- Taipei mayor departs for historic visit of Shanghai
- Reports of Ma becoming KMT chairman are dismissed
- Foreign minister's debut ends in chaos
- Hope running out for victims of Philippine ferry
- CWB may issue sea warning for tropical storm Fengshen
- Taiwan war game simulates attack from rival China
- Roger Federer opens bid for sixth straight title with easy Centre Court win
- Against Federer, Hrbaty decides if he can't beat him, he'll join him
- Turkey goalkeeper Volkan Demirel to miss Euro 2008 semifinals because UEFA upholds 2-match ban
- Beijing to take government cars off the road for Olympics
- Jonas Bjorkman calls time on career after losing competitive edge
- Roger Federer opens bid for sixth straight title with easy Centre Court win
- Federer and Serena Williams create fashion buzz and enjoy sunny start at Wimbledon
- Wimbledon at a glance
- Djokovic through to 2nd round after a shaky start at Wimbledon
- Teenager Mitchell Pearce to debut for NSW in State of Origin decider
- Obama campaign says altered presidential seal was for one-time use, will not be seen again
- If no deal on pandas signed, mayor will not break law: MAC
- Cabinet devises measures to upgrade service for Chinese tourists
- Chinese tourists may claim refunds for pricey shopping items
- Tzu Chi camp reduces CO2 emissions to counter global warming
- President not keen on serving concurrently as party head: spokesman
- Taiwan's real wage growth slides to lowest level since 1980
- Canada D’eh Baishawan Beach Party 6/28 Sat.
- Naitonal Museum Of History
- Evening Museum
- Love River / Love River Sightseeing Boat
- Appointment of ROC representative-designate approved by U.S.
- Presidential Office urged not to release 'trial balloon'
- Taiwan Water Corp. turns profit of NT$257 million for 2007
- ROC representative to the U.S. to assume office next month: MOFA
- Falun Gong protestors have to leave: Tainan city government
- DPP calls for small donations to cover financial shortfall
- Consumers' Foundation survey finds disparities among tire retailers
- DPP submits draft calling for tax refunds
- Lu Yen-hsun disappointed by first round loss at Wimbledon
- Taiwan to launch HIV Testing Day on June 27
- Sharapova starts grass-court season off with easy win
- Brazil's Lula wants increase in food production to combat rising prices
- Zimbabwe opposition chief takes refuge in Dutch Embassy, police raid his headquarters
- London's FTSE-100 index up 46.4 points at 5,667.2
- Investors wait for Fed's rate decision this week as US economic, inflation worries grow
- China's Baosteel agrees to nearly double iron ore price with Rio Tinto
- Cape Verde to become 153rd member of World Trade Organization next month
- Siemens expects environmental solution revenues at euro25 billion (US$39 billion) in 2011
- Labor to support motion to dissolve parliament, call election, pressing Olmert to quit
- Hundreds missing in aftermath of Philippines typhoon; 38 ferry survivors reach shore
- US stocks struggle as oil prices advance
- Spanish PM freezes his salary as part of economic austerity package
- Fed likely to leave US rates intact it straddles slow growth, inflation threat
- Sevilla signs Ivory Coast midfielder Koffi Ndri Romaric
- House Democrat accuses US ambassador in scheme to remove evidence of illegal arms shipments
- England rugby players in alleged hotel incident return from NZ tour
- Roger Federer opens bid for sixth straight title with easy Centre Court win
- Hillary Rodham Clinton to campaign with Barack Obama on Friday
- Bayer to invest US$156 million in Brazil operations by end of 2009
- US soybeans decline as warm weather boosts planting
- US envoy says talks on North Korean nuclear programs to start soon, but no date set
- Oil prices rise amid disappointment with Saudi output hike, Nigerian supply disruptions
- UEFA asks elite clubs to take Champions League pay cut
- Huntsman seeks $3 billion-plus in damages after Apollo, partners back out of buyout deal
- Zidane: United can't stop Ronaldo move to Madrid if player wants to go
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedule
- Roger Federer opens bid for sixth straight title with easy Centre Court win
- Arrest Harriet Miers? Judge says at least it would have prevented courthouse subpoena fight
- Wimbledon Results
- Obama, Clinton to campaign together in a small town called Unity on Friday
- US selects James, Bryant to lead Olympic basketball hopes in Beijing
- US judge reluctant to wade into fight between Congress, White House over subpoenas
- Obama would close energy loophole, McCain offers award for battery that reduces oil dependence
- Koller signs a 1 1/2 year contract with Russian club Samara
- Obama braces for race-based ads as Republican vows fair but tough campaign
- US-led coalition: 55 militants killed in battle in eastern Afghanistan
- IEAH owner promises doping-free stable by fall, encourages others to follow
- 2 men in US charged with illegally exporting aircraft parts to Iran
- Cattle arrive in record number to Argentine stockyard after farmers lift roadblocks
- Youngest Wimbledon competitor Kei Nishikori, 18, retires hurt during debut
- Party of former strongman Milosevic withdraws from anti-EU Serbian coalition
- How salmonella sneaks into tomatoes a mystery, but water is always a suspect
- Marseille midfielder Nasri said to sign Arsenal contract
- GM announces more temporary plant closings to handle reduced demand for pickups, SUVs
- Austria coach Hickersberger quits before federation meeting to decide future
- Harvard report shows housing downturn continues to deepen, recession likely in the offing
- IOC: Banned sprinter Gatlin must appeal to Swiss court, not US federal court
- Comedian George Carlin dies at age 71, mourned as counterculture hero
- West Indies, Australia keen to give new players a shot in one-day series
- US lawmakers say urgent action is needed to curb speculation driving historic fuel prices
- Pfizer to pay nearly $1M to settle alleged air pollution violations
- Russia coach Hiddink would have preferred to play Italy in the Euro semifinals
- Former finalist Nalbandian upset by Dancevic in first round
- Religious Americans embrace many paths to eternal life _ even if their denominations don't
- Former Samsung executive admits embezzling $1 million to $2.5 million during six-year scheme
- Lawyer: NBA wants to 'destroy' disgraced referee Donaghy by demanding over $1M in restitution
- Gold down
- UN council weighs Zimbabwe action as Western leaders express outrage
- Goalkeeper Solo selected for US Olympic women's football team; Scurry dropped
- Britain: Mugabe is no longer the legitimate leader of Zimbabwe
- A trio of new leading ladies is set for Mel Brooks' 'Young Frankenstein' on Broadway
- Brazil's Lula wants increase in food production to combat rising prices
- GM to raise prices on 2009 models, cut production, plans sale to reduce some 2008 inventories
- Federal Reserve, SEC near completion of data-sharing agreement on investment banks
- Lack of sunshine vitamin may cloud survival odds
- Wimbledon Results
- Cohen, Cotillard asked to help and out Academy Awards
- Cindy McCain to headline fundraiser in London
- US stocks end mostly lower as oil prices advance
- Advocates for the blind say silence of hybrid vehicles could pose risk for blind pedestrian
- NASA estimates 3,000 to 4,000 job losses once shuttles stop flying, not as bleak as before
- US dollar gains against most currencies as survey indicates biz confidence ebbing in Germany
- United Airlines to cut 950 pilot jobs beginning in July as part of plan to reduce its fleet
- Fed likely to leave US rates intact as it straddles slow growth, inflation threat
- UN Security Council weighs Zimbabwe action as Western leaders express outrage
- Wimbledon Seeds Fared
- McCain disavows aide's comment about terrorism
- Wimbledon Results
- Boy George denied US visa, can't give NYC concert
- Study supports accurach of Greek poet Homer, sets date for Odysseus' return from Trojan war
- Grenada opposition party vows to halt storm reconstruction tax if it wins July election
- US soybean futures decline as warm Midwest weather boosts spring planting; crude oil higher
- US appeals court rules that Chinese Muslim wrongly accused of being an enemy combatant
- Brain injuries cause half of US seniors' fall deaths
- Canada confirms new case of mad cow disease
- 'Get Smart' maxes out weekend with $38.7M debut
- Every last episode of `The Sopranos," all in one box
- GM to raise prices on 2009 models, cut production
- Tom Hanks supports AFTRA contract deal over guild option
- Adviser says Toyota to still build SUVs in Mississippi
- UPS lowers second-quarter outlook
- Rocco Mediate says Johnny Miller's TV comments at US Open don't bother him
- Teenager Mitchell Pearce to debut for NSW in State of Origin decider
- Hairdresser Vidal Sassoon jumps into Habitat for Humanity for Hurricane Katrina victims
- Washington Post editor Len Downie is retiring
- Tom Hanks supports contract deal reached by smaller of 2 Hollywood actors unions
- NASA global warming scientist says to dump coal power and clean up emissions, or `We're toast'
- Pumas recall Hernandez, Roncero, Ledesma; Italy pick up Parisse, Bergamascos
- Appreciation: George Carlin traded in a coat and tie to become a comedy icons
- Battling consumer anger over fuel costs, US presidential candidates retreat to party positions
- Tuesday, July 1
- Germany at full strength against depleted Turkey in Euro 2008 semifinals
- IOC: Banned sprinter Gatlin must appeal to Swiss federal court, not US federal court
- NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony suspended for 2 games for suspected drunk driving
- Sermons, free money, judge intervention: US cities take unusual path to reach troubled homeowners
- Thailand's embattled prime minister faces no-confidence motion, more street protests
- Pakistani court bars former premier Nawaz Sharif from running in upcoming by-elections
- As Obama courts evangelicals, key leader Dobson criticizes him for 'distorting' Bible
- Goodbye, small vices: Consumers give up $4 lattes for cheaper alternatives
- Arthur Raymond Chung, first president of postcolonial Guyana, dies at 90
- Trend appears where some US home buyers move closer to cities, transportation hubs to save on gas
- IKEA feels impact of housing slowdown
- Indie game developers gain footing
- Qantas cancels some flights in Australia due to engineers strike
- Spokeswoman: Amy Winehouse's father misspoke when he said she had emphysema
- Teenager Pierce to debut for NSW in State of Origin decider
- Zimbabwe opposition chief takes refuge in Dutch Embassy, police raid his headquarters
- Haitian court drops all charges against activist priest Gerard Jean-Juste
- Britain's BG Group renews takeover offer for Australia's Origin Energy
- Teenager Pearce to debut for NSW in State of Origin decider
- Ben Sheets dominates in 3rd complete game of season and Brewers beat Braves 4-1
- Cyclone relief efforts galvanize Myanmar's monks months after government crackdown
- US envoy says talks on North Korean nuclear programs to start soon, but no date set
- Canada confirms new case of mad cow disease
- Malaysia's government wins first test of strength in Parliament over fuel price hike
- Malaysia's government wins first test of strength in Parliament over fuel price hike
- Monday's MLB Leaders
- King of Swing: Seattle's Felix Hernandez hits first grand slam by AL pitcher in 37 years
- Australia names unchanged squad for 1st test against France
- Zimbabwe opposition chief takes refuge in Dutch Embassy, police raid his headquarters
- Report says Australia on track to meet Kyoto greenhouse gas emission target
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Report: Malaysian city orders Muslim women not to wear bright lipstick, clickety high heels
- SKorean president stands up against illegal demonstrations over US beef imports
- Obama, Clinton to campaign together in a small town called Unity on Friday
- Court case over subpoenas and executive privilege could bolster, or weaken, next US president
- Battling consumer anger over fuel costs, US presidential candidates retreat to party positions
- Oil prices steady near $137 as market eyes Nigeria supply disruptions, Iran sanctions
- Poll: Majority of Indonesians support establishing Islamic law
- SKorean court overturns guilty verdict against executive from US equity group Lone Star
- Air China says historic first regular flights between Beijing and Taiwan to begin July 4
- Report: Japanese government may abandon latest nominee for central bank board
- Australia, New Zealand condemn election violence in Zimbabwe
- Malaysia to import more rice only when prices drop
- Bangladesh president hospitalized with high fever
- Britain's BG Group boosts takeover offer for Australia's Origin Energy to US$13 billion
- Pakistan: Sharif's party warns of protests after court bars him from parliamentary election
- Malaysian city reminds Muslim women not to wear bright lipstick, noisy high heels
- India's Reliance, other investors in talks with DreamWorks over $2 billion movie venture
- India's Reliance, other investors in talks with DreamWorks over $2 billion movie venture
- SKorean court overturns guilty verdict against executive from US equity group Lone Star
- India's Reliance, other investors in talks with DreamWorks over $2 billion movie venture
- Gary Glitter wants to finish album after release from Vietnamese prison
- Britain's BG Group renews takeover offer for Australia's Origin Energy to US$13 billion
- Euro rises against US dollar despite discouraging economic news from Germany
- Study: German consumer mood worsening, dampening growth forecast
- Sri Lanka captain Jayawardene gears up for Asia Cup defense
- Poll: Majority of Indonesians support establishing Islamic law
- Austrian interior minister resigning to become governor of Tyrol province
- Japanese navy destroyer arrives in China for first visit since World War II
- Taiwan considers letting entertainers from rival China perform as ties warm
- Gary Glitter wants to finish album after release from Vietnamese prison
- Macarthur Coal, ArcelorMittal talks end without a deal
- SKorean court overturns guilty verdict against US equity group Lone Star
- Japanese navy destroyer arrives in China for first visit since World War II
- Taiwanese President loses defamation case against former opponent
- Turkish prosecutor pushes case to disband Kurdish party on separatism charges
- Qantas chief invokes fuel rises in pay dispute, saying costs are "almost out of control'
- Japan urges link between US terror list and solving NKorea abductions
- US sailors left behind in Hong Kong amid bad weather concerns
- India's Reliance, other investors in talks with DreamWorks to fund $2 billion movie venture
- Pakistan: Sharif supporters protest court's decision to bar him from parliamentary election
- Oil prices steady above $137 as market eyes Nigeria supply disruptions, Iran sanctions
- Thailand's embattled prime minister faces no-confidence motion, more street protests
- Angry Indonesians hurl stones, burn tires to protest students demonstrator's death
- Battling consumer anger over fuel costs, US presidential candidates retreat to party positions
- Investor group led by JC Flowers buys 24.1 percent stake in Hypo Real Estate Holding
- Russia coach Hiddink would have preferred to play Italy in the Euro 2008 semifinal
- Italy's Saipem signs euro1 billion contract with Nord Stream to lay gas pipeline under Baltic Sea
- French Senate drops measure requiring referendum on Turkish EU entry
- Japan urges link between US terror list and solving abductions by North Korea
- Poland's jobless rate falls to 10 percent in May
- Cambodia closes Thai border entrance to disputed ancient temple
- Japan's Nikkei dips for 4th straight session on fears over US economy
- Drugmakers Bayer and Barr to sell generic versions of Bayer contraceptives in the US
- Austria coach Josef Hickersberger quits day before federation was to decide on his future
- Hundreds missing after Philippines typhoon; divers find only bodies in overturned ferry
- John McCain looks for vice presidential running mate in super-secret search
- China supports Zimbabwe election, hopes both sides can solve issues
- Steaua owner Gigi Becali threatens player boycott of national team due to sanctions
- Asia Cup: Pakistan wins toss, elects to bat first against Hong Kong
- Angry Indonesians hurl stones, burn tires outside Parliament
- Toyota may miss US sales target due to market downturn
- US dollar mostly lower, gold falls in European morning trading
- Bruce Lee fans urge Hong Kong government to buy action star's old home, set up museum
- John McCain looks for vice presidential running mate in super-secret search
- Bruce Lee fans urge Hong Kong government to buy action star's old home, set up museum
- Asia Cup: Bangladesh wins toss, elects to bat first against UAE
- India's Reliance, other investors in talks with DreamWorks to fund $2 billion movie venture
- Japan urges link between US terror list and solving abductions by North Korea
- Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni visits Vietnam
- China's shares rise on bargain-hunting after earlier drop, led by real estate, financials
- Hong Kong's stock market falls again to close at near 3-month low; Foxconn sheds 5.4 percent
- Pakistan: Sharif supporters protest court's decision to bar him from parliamentary election
- IRA dissidents suspected in slaying of Catholic man in N. Ireland
- India's Reliance, other investors in talks with DreamWorks to fund $2 billion movie venture
- British Airways sells 10.5 pct stake in Air Mauritius
- EU's McCreevy says governments will pay for keeping mail markets closed to competition
- Germany's consumer mood worsening, dampening growth forecast
- British prime minister's office says Zimbabwe cricket team visit would be unwelcome
- Official death toll in Myanmar cyclone increased to 84,500
- Lawyers ask Spanish court to charge 4 alleged former guards at Nazi camps
- Tensions mount over US-Mexico border fence; US Supreme Court stays out of the fight
- EU's McCreevy says governments will pay for keeping mail markets closed to competition
- Nordic group to launch new trading platform, compete with exchanges
- Air China says historic first regular flights between Beijing and Taiwan to begin July 4
- Election rival acquitted of slandering new Taiwanese president
- EU sues elevator companies for damages over price fixing
- Hundreds missing after Philippines typhoon; divers find only bodies in overturned ferry
- Malaysia PM denies his deputy's wife involved in sensational killing of Mongolian woman
- Once at the top of the red-hot property market, UK real estate brokers feel the pinch
- Romania captain Cristian Chivu undergoes operation on left shoulder
- American singer, mixing hip-hop with tradition, breaks Japanese sound barrier
- Reports: Former Malaysian steel tycoon, acquitted in high-profile corruption case, dies at 75
- Japan urges link between US terror list and solving abductions by North Korea
- Most Asia markets slip ahead of U.S. Fed meeting; Hong Kong index hits near 3- month low
- Oil prices above $138 as market eyes Nigeria supply disruptions, Iran sanctions
- London's FTSE-100 index down 64.4 points at 5,602.8
- London police investigating cigar case taken by mayor from looted Baghdad villa
- Bradford & Bingley shares up 11 pc as fight looms for stake in company
- NYSE Euronext pays $250 million for 25 percent stake in Qatar's Doha stock exchange
- Shares in Swiss bank UBS rise on rumors of takeover bid by HSBC, Dutch purchase
- Kirsten favors rotation of Indian players to reduce injuries ahead of Asia Cup
- Indian group asks Hindu monkey god to lead Barack Obama to election triumph
- South Korean film 'Crossing' tells tragic story of North Korean defectors
- Italy's ERG and Russia's Lukoil sign joint venture for oil refining
- Germany at full strength against depleted Turkey in Euro 2008 semifinals
- Pakistani stock index skyrockets 8.6 percent after exchange limits daily losses
- Russia hosts EU at summit amid soured relations
- For Turks seeking path to EU, European soccer conquests ease bitterness of ties to West
- Referees get respect at Euro 2008 as players get the message
- ICC to discuss Zimbabwe's future in cricket amid political turmoil
- Xavi says Spain needs to dominate possession in rematch against resurgent Russia in Euro 2008
- Official death toll in Myanmar cyclone increased to 84,500
- OPEC president blames oil price spike on weak dollar
- Russia hosts EU at summit amid soured relations
- Shanghai issues new restrictions for dissidents ahead of Olympics
- Germany at full strength against depleted Turkey in Euro 2008 semifinals
- European Club Association opposes restrictions on Premier League wealth
- Nordic group to launch new trading platform, compete with exchanges
- Malaysia PM denies his deputy's wife was involved in sensational killing of Mongolian woman
- Top aide blind-sides McCain in reprise of furor caused by Obama's former pastor
- Iceland PM says that current weakness in krona is exaggerated, interest rates to fall
- John McCain looks for vice presidential running mate in super-secret search
- Liverpool defender Alvaro Arbeloa would be 'delighted' if Ronaldo leaves for Real Madrid
- Thailand's embattled prime minister faces no-confidence debate, more street protests
- Lawyers ask Spanish court to charge 4 alleged former guards at Nazi camps
- Pakistan: Sharif supporters protest court's decision to bar him from parliamentary election
- Mormon church wades into fight over California ballot measure seeking to ban gay marriage
- Nokia to buy all Symbian shares, launch software initiative with other handset makers
- Angry Indonesians hurl stones, burn cars outside Parliament over protester's death
- Branson OKs aviation tax to fight climate change
- Germany: Thieves steal phones and laptops from moving truck in high-speed heist
- Clinton makes her first appearance in the Senate since dropping out of the presidential race
- Widely watched housing index says US home prices fell at steepest rate in April since 2000
- OPEC president blames oil price spike on weak dollar
- Dow Chemical raises prices by another 25 pct, cuts production in wake of rising energy costs
- Official death toll in Myanmar cyclone increased to 84,500
- Romania's parliament fails to vote on corruption charges against ex-prime minister
- Australia plays West Indies in its first game at 2009 ICC World Twenty20 Cup
- Dow Chemical raises prices by another 25 pct, cuts production in wake of rising energy costs
- Springboks recall J.P. Pietersen for Tri-Nations squad
- Czech trade unions protest government economic reform plans
- EU says Austria has lifted a ban on importing, processing genetically modified corn
- Beijing's Olympic security now beefed up by ground-to-air missile defense
- Lebanese president says discord is 'like suicide' for the country
- Venus Williams starts title defense with a win over Cavaday
- West Indies wins toss, chooses to field against Australia in first one-day international
- Wimbledon Results
- Millionaires roster grows to 10.1M members globally in 2007, average member's wealth tops $4M
- Ballack expects tough game from Turkey in Euro 2008 semifinals as he closes in on first title
- US stocks slip after UPS warning, energy prices still high
- Widely watched housing index says US home prices fell at steepest rate in April since 2000
- Nelly, Ashanti, Jermaine Dupri, Jill Scott among guests at private BET Awards pre-party in LA
- John McCain looks for vice presidential running mate in super-secret search
- EU sues elevator companies for damages over price fixing
- Eastman Kodak will buy back up to $1 billion in shares, mostly funded by a tax refund
- Wall Street falls sharply after report shows plunge in consumer confidence during June
- Pakistan vs. Hong Kong Scoreboard
- World champion Asada to train under Russian coach Tarasova
- Hundreds missing after Philippines typhoon; divers find only bodies in overturned ferry
- Candy a sweet spot in sour US economy, despite rising prices and cuts for major manufacturer
- Venus Williams opens title defense with win over British wild card
- US consumer confidence dropped steeply in June; now at fifth lowest-level ever
- White House: Bush may avoid stop in South Korea during Asian visit
- South Africans call on Mbeki to get tough on Zimbabwe
- US stocks fall sharply after consumer confidence report
- Life business, emerging economies spur insurance industry growth
- Queiroz urges Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford
- Wimbledon Results
- Asia Cup: Bangladesh-UAE Scoreboard
- US consumer confidence dropped sharply in June; now at fifth lowest-level ever
- 16 years after their heyday, Fenech beats Nelson on points
- Nokia to buy all Symbian shares, launch software initiative with other handset makers
- Sri Lanka's government sets up committee to investigate claims of media intimidation
- Ohio man repays borrowed gasoline after 34 years
- US Justice Dept. inquiry finds Democrats were weeded out while Republicans got job interviews
- Widely watched housing index says US home prices fell at steepest rate in April since 2000
- New Blackburn manager Paul Ince appeals for more black coaches
- Asia Cup: Ashraful hits career-best 109, Bandladesh reaches 300-8 against UAE
- US Justice Dept. inquiry finds Democrats were weeded out while Republicans got job interviews
- Former President Bill Clinton says he will do whatever he can to help Obama become president
- World Matchplay Championship moves to southern Spain after 44 years at Wentworth
- South Africans call on Mbeki to get tough on Zimbabwe
- Fed gathers to plot best course for US economy struggling with weak growth, rising prices
- Former President Bill Clinton says he will do whatever he can to help Obama become president
- Euro gains on dollar to US$1.5615 despite more discouraging economic news out of Germany
- Iraq decides to establish its fourth state-owned oil company to exploit Amarah fields
- Trouble with the birds and bees; Sugiyama's record streak
- Boy George denied US visa, can't give free concert for NYC sanitation workers
- Oil edges higher on dollar's decline against the euro, overseas supply concerns
- Trouble with the birds and bees; Sugiyama's record streak
- EU warns of long-term price pressures for rich nations
- Cyprus projects 0.5 percent budget surplus in 2008
- Asia Cup: Alam, Tanvir lead Pakistan recovery to 288-9 against Hong Kong
- Germany's consumer confidence indicator falls, dampening growth forecast
- EU says Austria has lifted a ban on importing, processing genetically modified corn
- Davydenko out in the first round, extends woeful Wimbledon run
- Private, government indices say US home prices fell at steepest rate on record in April
- Thousands of 'bride' peaches stolen from Japanese orchard
- Kurdish regional administration signs new oil deal with Canadian firm
- FDA delays decision on Eli Lilly blood clot drug prasugrel by 3 months, few surprised
- Anthony pleads guilty to reduced charge in drunk dring case
- UK prime minister's office says Zimbabwe cricket team visit would be unwelcome
- Paulson traveling to 3 countries in Europe for discussoions on global economy and Iran
- Former England coach Steve McClaren fulfils ambition with FC Twente
- US consumer confidence dropped sharply in June to lowest level in more than 16 years
- Boy George denied US visa, can't give free concert for NYC sanitation workers
- Nokia to make phone software free, buying out partners in consortium
- Former President Bill Clinton says he will do whatever he can to help Obama become president
- Taipei Jazz Summer Stage: Midsummer Jazz Promenade
- Introdocution To Jazz:A Course Of Lectures
- Taipei Film Festival 2008 Screen Schedule
- National Science And Technology Museum
- Footwear Industry
- 2008 Sioguluan River White Water Rafting Tour
- Mother Nature lights up Kenting National Park
- Cultural Love River The Chain of Museums along Love River
- Moving Stories in Railway Museum
- A Morning In Taipei
- One-day tour of Keelung Snacks
- Popular investment points in Kaohsiung
- Taipei Zoo
- National Geographic Traveler Taiwan
- Millet and His Time: Masterpieces from the Musée d’Orsay
- Touring Exhibitions
- Shei-Pa National Park
- Grand opening of Cafe Havana Guam slated for June
- Hwa Young 101 offers free choices special
- Kofukudo introduces new treats
- Sheraton Banquet Hall offers summer conference special
- Walt Disney and Ying Dong Media announce China panda project
- Harvard Krokodiloes presents performance at Freshfield Resort
- Global Hyatt raises over RMB 2 million
to support Sichuan earthquake relief
- Siemens expects US$39 billion revenue from environmental solutions products
- Investment group inks offshore U.S. wind farm deal
- GM to raise prices on 2009 models
- United Airlines to cut 950 pilot jobs
- Taipei shares close down 139 points on lingering fears over high inflation
- Arcelor Mittal to buy U.S. coal mining group
- Greenback ends mixed in Asia ahead of Fed's meeting
- Market little changed as oil prices stay high
- Pfizer to pay penalty over alleged violations of the Clean Air Act
- In Brief
- Foreign travel to U.S. rises, figures show
- Nigeria's top security officials call for meeting over oil attacks
- Subsidies pose financial burden for Asia, former IMF chief says
- Paulson urges oil producers to boost output
- Consultant says Toyota to still build car-based SUVs in Mississippi
- British BG Group renews offer to buy Origin Energy
- South Korean court clears Lone Star of stock manipulation
- A fab foursome of fun in quirky Britain
- Pettersen aims to rebound at this week's U.S. Open
- Hurler Hernandez makes history at plate
- Federer, Ivanovic ease through at Wimbledon
- Sidelines
- De La Hoya outlines plans to help boxing bounce back
- Lukas Podolski has the spark to light up German football
- Bryant, James head U.S. basketball team
- U.S. pet owners face problems over outsized carbon paw prints
- Fast patient turnover spreads germs in hospitals, says report
- U.S. consumers cut out lattes, opting for cheaper alternatives
- In Brief
- Man auctioning life says 'idiots' made fake bids
- Model ship, live models to fill plinth in Trafalgar Square
- Boy George can't come and go to U.S.
- International flavor added to Academy
- A glimmer of hope appears for shrinking Aral Sea
- CPC seeks to maintain oil supply and sustainable environment
- Airstrikes kill 16 Taliban in Afghan east, police chief says
- Iran condemns new sanctions imposed by EU
- Samak faces second parliament grilling
- DPP must offer positive agenda
- In Brief
- U.S. court rules Chinese Muslim wrongly accused
- Cambodia shuts border with Thailand
- Conference aims to boost Palestinian security
- Pakistan court bars Sharif from election
- In Brief
- Vice president expresses confidence over government's economic targets
- Taipei-Shanghai air links will boost trade, mayor says
- Legislature agrees over nominees' nationality issues
- Thirteen more enterovirus cases found island-wide
- Ultra-marathon man helps athletes adapt
- Tatung heads list for manufacturers of green products
- DPP submits draft calling for tax refunds
- Bid to join WHO will be different, says MOFA
- DPP calls for small donations to help solve financial troubles
- Taiwan's name corrected at World Youth Day site
- Divers find only death in sunken Philippine ferry
- Chinese airlines keen to land at Songshan, CAA official says
- Court finds Hsieh not guilty in defamation case filed by Ma
- No. 2 Nadal moves into second round at Wimbledon
- McCain outlines plan to make federal government buildings, auto fleet energy efficient
- US presidential candidates push their energy plans, Bill Clinton says he will help Obama
- Sixth-seeded Roddick advances over Schwank
- Venus Williams opens title defense with win over British wild card
- Maria Sharapova debuts the tuxedo look at Wimbledon
- Wimbledon Results
- Wimbledon at a glance
- Former champion Davenport moves into 2nd round
- No longer a novelty through age or game, Wie tries to start over
- Wimbledon Seeds Fared
- 2008 U.S. Women's Open at a glance
- Roddick doesn't mind being overlooked in talk about men's Wimbledon favorites
- Professor deserves another chance: president
- Tax refund not feasible for boosting economy: economic official
- Children's Art Museum in Taiwan
- Highly educated job hunters in oversupply: CLA
- Floating price mechanism to be reinstated in July: economics minister
- Partial repairs on central cross-island highway to begin next year
- Opposition suggests subsidies, tax deductions to counter price hikes
- Chinese expected to become biggest spenders among foreign tourists
- KMT lawmaker blasted for not cooperating with citizenship probe
- Calling time error gives Chunghwa Telecom extra profits: foundation
- Ban on sale of mercury thermometers takes effect July 1
- Passengers to be allowed to carry pets, folding bikes on trains
- Taiwan making effort to cement ties with Paraguay
- Legislators question new labor insurance pension system
- Parental leave, unemployment benefits in the works: CLA
- Taiwan will maintain established ties with U.S.: president
- President meets investment legend Jim Rogers
- Vintage pencil factory open to visitors
- 40 percent cap on China-bound investment to be relaxed soon: MOEA
- Government to adopt measures to tackle rising consumer prices
- Hsieh dominates, Chan succumbs in first round at Wimbledon
- Penghu calls for Ma administration to cash casino check
- Defending US Women's Open champion Cristie Kerr eager to tackle another tough course
- Foreclosure rescue passes US Senate test, appears headed for bipartisan passage
- Police officer's shooting death at farewell ceremony mars Sarkozy trip to Israel
- ICC to discuss Zimbabwe's future in cricket amid political turmoil
- Nordic group to launch new trading platform, compete with exchanges
- Champions Trophy Results
- Millionaires roster grows to 10.1M members globally in 2007, average member's wealth tops $4M
- Survey: Two-thirds of Irish have "positive image" of European Union
- US dollar mixed in Europe
- Outdoor clay courts of Madrid's Campo Villa club selected for Fed Cup final
- Striker Michal Papadopulos returns to Czech league from Bayer Leverkusen
- Melrose returns to NHL as coach of Lightning, leaves job as television analyst
- Wimbledon Results
- Aid to homeowners overwhelming clears US Senate test, on track to final vote
- Liverpool begins work on new stadium, lease for land still to be signed
- Tsvangirai not only opposition leader on the run as Mugabe keeps campaigning
- 'Wise Man' steers Spain toward final four on lessons learned from World Cup exit
- Flyers acquire Swedish defenseman Niskala from Nashville for Grant, draft pick
- Venus Williams opens title defense with win over British wild card
- Oil prices fluctuate on dollar's decline against the euro, overseas supply concerns
- US stocks rebound after drop in consumer confidence
- Bush administration will not interfere with talks between Iraq and Western oil companies
- USOC appeals federal court ruling in sprinter Justin Gatlin's doping case
- Official death toll in Myanmar cyclone increases to 84,500
- Paulson traveling to 3 countries in Europe for discussions on global economy and Iran
- Germany beats South Korea 4-3 for its first win at Champions Trophy
- Macedonia Supreme Court orders election reruns after vote irregularities
- Bulgarian shooter dropped from Olympic team after testing positive for cocaine
- Pakistan beats Hong Kong by 155 runs
- Lawyers ask Spanish court to charge 4 alleged former guards at Nazi camps
- McCain outlines plan to make federal government buildings, auto fleet energy efficient
- West Indies-Australia Scoreboard
- Eastman Kodak will buy back up to $1 billion in shares, largely funded by a tax refund
- Bangladesh beats UAE by 96 runs
- NYSE's acquisition of Euronext just part of global expansion plan
- IRA dissidents blamed for fatal shooting of pizza deliveryman in Northern Ireland
- Dow Chemical raises prices by another 25 pct, cuts production in wake of rising energy costs
- Asia Cup: Tanvir's effort guides Pakistan to 155-run victory over Hong Kong
- Marsh, Haddin set up Australia total of 273 for eight
- US treasury secretary hopes economy grows faster by year's end
- Davydenko says he may have inadvertently sparked betting probe
- Shares in Swiss bank UBS rise on rumors of takeover bid by HSBC, Dutch purchase
- Euro gains on dollar to US$1.5590 amid discouraging US economic news
- US pension funds warn that crackdown on oil market speculation could hurt retiree benefits
- Thousands of 'bride' peaches stolen from Japanese orchard
- South Africans call on Mbeki to get tough on Zimbabwe
- Britney Spears, ex-husband Kevin Federline spend morning in court behind closed doors
- Asia Cup: Ashraful century paces Bangladesh to 96-run victory over Emirates
- Asia Cup: Bangladesh-UAE Scoreboard
- Study: US consumers growing more interested in hybrid vehicle technology despite price tag
- Asia Cup: Tanvir's effort guides Pakistan to 155-run victory over Hong Kong
- American Airlines to test in-flight Internet access for passengers this week
- Tsvangirai not only opposition leader on the run as Mugabe keeps campaigning
- Yahoo's stock rebounds on reports that Microsoft has renewed talks about possible deal
- World Twenty20 earnings to be taxed after ICC fails to gain UK exemption
- George Weah hopeful of African triumph at 2010 World Cup
- US ambassador in Albania denies role in alleged arms scandal
- State Dept. investigator to examine claims of improper role by U.S. envoy in arms shipments
- Kurdish regional administration signs new oil deal with Canadian firm
- Tony town in New Hampshire prepares for joint Obama-Clinton appearance
- Colombia postpones renewing diplomatic relations with Ecuador
- Report: Ecclestone denies trying to topple Mosley
- Hiddink says a new improved Russia will play Spain in Euro 2008 semifinal
- Wall Street economists expect US growth to increase, inflation to drop next year
- US ambassador, among sharpest critics of Zimbabwe, says he will keep focus on violence
- Senators told US should criminalize crimes under humanity for events such as Darfur
- Ramon Diaz arrives in Mexico as new manager of America
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedule
- US audit finds that billions given to Pakistan to pursue terrorists mostly unaccountede for
- Turkey believes in fourth straight upset despite injuries, suspensions
- FIA's Mosley, F1's Ecclestone may face off in Paris as breakaway threat looms
- ICC to discuss Zimbabwe's future in cricket amid political turmoil
- Florida governor announces $1.7B deal to buy nearly 777 square kilometers from Big Sugar
- Australia plays West Indies in its first game at 2009 ICC World Twenty20 Cup
- Analysis: In chiding top aide for his terrorism remarks, McCain forgets his own on the subject
- George Weah hopeful of African triumph at 2010 World Cup
- USOC appeals federal court ruling in sprinter Justin Gatlin's doping case
- Case against fake police officer upends US town
- Clinton greeted with hugs, cheers as she returns to Senate after ending White House bid
- Distribution of world's richest individuals and global wealth by region
- Belarusian lawmakers approve new media restrictions ahead of parliamentary elections
- US lawmakers vote to seek testimoney from Rumsfeld aide
- Colombia postpones renewing diplomatic relations with Ecuador
- Heather Locklear has checked into medical facility for anxiety and depression
- Senators told US should criminalize crimes against humanity for events such as Darfur
- ICC to discuss Zimbabwe's future in cricket amid political turmoil
- Italian businessman Follieri arrested, faces charges in US
- Gold up
- Corn, soybean prices decline on improved crops
- Fed gathers to plot best course for US economy struggling with weak growth, rising prices
- Dollar slips amid disappointing US economic news as Fed rate-setting meeting begins
- As import prices soar, Cuba pushes to produce more rice
- Champions Trophy Results
- Delta, Northwest pilots reach joint contract deal with Delta management
- Study: Wireless systems at hospitals could cause deadly glitch in dialysis, breathing machines
- US stocks end lower after drop in consumer confidence
- Monet water lily painting sets off high rolling art auction
- Mexico's inflation increases in June's first half
- Private, government indices say US home prices fell at steepest rate on record in April
- US judge gives `Jacob the Jeweler' 2 1/2 years in federal prison in drug case
- Foreclosure aid overwhelming clears US Senate test, on track to final vote
- Argentina beat Netherlands 1-0 and remain unbeaten at Champions Trophy
- Candidate Obama says US should lead drive to force fair elections in Zimbabwe or unseat Mugabe
- Yahoo's sinking stock pulls out of descent on reports of revived talks with Microsoft
- Russian league still open to signing NHL players until deal negotiated
- US presidential candidate McCain to visit Colombia next week
- American Airlines to test in-flight Internet access for passengers this week
- T-Pain, and Kanye vie for multiple BET Awards; Usher, Lil Wayne performances may steal show
- Calzaghe splits with Warren, will self-promote last career fight against Jones
- Consumer confidence takes unexpectedly sharp spill in June, home prices sag to 2004 levels
- Australia beats West Indies by 84 runs in 1st ODI
- American judge recinds order allowing Gatlin to compete in US Olympic trials
- SEC proposing rules that could reduce rating agencies' clout in financial world
- John Grogan working on prequel to `Marley & Me,' million-selling memoir about his dog
- Marsh, Bracken set up easy Australia 84-run win over West Indies in 1st ODI
- At last minute, French Open runner-up Dinara Safina makes Russian Olympic team
- Major champions Craig Wood and Denny Shute elected for World Golf Hall of Fame
- Libertadores: Finals debutantes Fluminense, Liga face off for title
- US sugar company to close after selling its land to Florida officials for conservation
- Thorpe begins process in possible defamation case against French newspaper
- Tiger Woods could lose No. 1 ranking to Phil Mickelson while rehabbing knee
- Leaving booth for bench, Barry Melrose returns to NHL as coach of Tampa Bay Lightning
- Anaheim Ducks owner Henry Samueli suspended indefinitely by NHL commissioner
- "Big Bird" costume creator Kermit Love dies at 91
- Lawmakers make first move toward blocking US-Russia nuclear deal
- Obama, a celebrity in his own right, taps Hollywood's stars in fundraising gala
- Italian businessman Follieri arrested, faces charges in US
- American judge rescinds order, disallows Gatlin to compete in US Olypic trials
- India.Arie stars, Whoopi Goldberg produces Broadway's 'For Colored Girls'
- Obama says Dobson 'making stuff up' in claim candidate distorted the Bible
- IMF chief calls Chinese yuan 'substantially' undervalued
- Copa Libertadores: Finals debutantes Fluminense, Liga face off for title
- Venezuela's Chavez defends official who barred candidates from running in upcoming elections
- Inspector general to examine claims of improper role by senior US diplomat in arms shipments
- Lead antitrust senator urges US officials to block JBS Swift purchase of 2 beef processors
- Springboks recall J.P. Pietersen for Tri-Nations squad
- Bush helps raise $750,000 at fundraiser at private residence in Virginia
- Federal judge sides with USOC and disallows Gatlin to compete this weekend.
- Wednesday, July 2
- Japan's trade surplus falls 7.6 percent in May from year earlier
- In-form Russia needs tighter defense in rematch with Spain
- 'Brain fitness' market booming as Boomers age, but does it work?
- Zimbabwe: Conspiracy 'duped' UN into condemning election violence
- Chavez sends gratitude to Russia's Putin for arms purchases
- Comedian D.L. Hughley on Barack Obama: `He's like a tall Urkel dude'
- House Democrats fail to push energy measure while avoiding offshore drilling issue
- Typhoon heads to China after deadly strike in Philippines; hopes for more ferry survivors fade
- Obama says Dobson 'making stuff up' in claim candidate distorted the Bible
- Argentina's foreign debt surpasses US$127 billion, now higher than after 2005 debt swap
- Pakistan governments says it will intervene in Sharif election ban court ruling
- CDC: About 8 percent of Americans have diabetes
- Story suggesting 'Valkyrie' portrait doctored to look like Cruise was mistaken photo ID
- Ruling party: SKorea decides to implement deal to resume US beef imports this week
- Former 'American Idol' champ gets marriage license, rep confirms Saturday wedding date
- Japan's trade surplus falls 7.6 percent in May from year earlier
- Ruling party: SKorea decides to implement deal to resume US beef imports this week
- Italian businessman, ex-boyfriend of Anne Hathaway, accused of cashing in on fake Vatican ties
- Rookie Amber Holt nets 19 as Sun beat Shock and move into first in WNBA's Eastern Conference
- Alaska man on lawnmower charged with driving under the influence
- Panama fires coach Guimaraes following World Cup elimination
- Japan urges link between US terror list and solving abductions by North Korea
- Obama asks his fundraisers to help Hillary Clinton pay off millions in campaign debt
- Circus-themed T-Pain set and Alicia Keys with girl groups among BET highlights; West wins
- Coldplay's 'Viva La Vida' has second-best debut of '08 with 720,000 copies sold in first week
- Bush earns 1st road win of year, Brewers hold off Braves in 9th for 4-3 win
- Former cricketers, prime minister attend Jane McGrath funeral
- Thai PM faces second day of criticism but his coalition standing firm
- Monet water lily painting sets off high rolling art auction
- Nissan chief says industry woes, not performance, behind share price drop
- Single by Varitek drives in go-ahead run in 4-run eighth as Boston beats Arizona 5-4
- Rookie Amber Holt nets 19 as Sun beat Shock and move into first in WNBA's Eastern Conference
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- ADB says Asian cities need help becoming sustainable as 100,000 people a day migrate to cities
- Obama asks his fundraisers to help Hillary Clinton pay off millions in campaign debt
- Ruling party: SKorea decides to implement deal to resume US beef imports this week
- Latin American treasury ministers seek ways for region to boost agricultural production
- Obama, a celebrity in his own right, taps Hollywood's stars in fundraising gala
- Tropical storm Fengshen pounds Hong Kong with rain and wind; schools, markets closed
- Oil prices steady around $137 a barrel amid concerns about weakening demand
- Circus-themed T-Pain set and Alicia Keys with girl groups among BET highlights; West wins
- Tropical storm hits China's southeast coast after killing hundreds in Philippines
- Casinos going green to save energy, money, but smoking can get in the way
- Countrywide Financial shareholders to vote Wednesday on takeover by Bank of America
- Israeli politicians strike deal to avert early elections
- Malaysia gas stations refuse credit cards to protest falling profits after fuel price rise
- Obama discusses his 'eclectic' tastes in music, raps about rap's bad rap
- American League Leaders
- National League Leaders
- Hong Kong plans to launch commodities exchange to trade oil in 1st quarter of 2009
- India's central bank hikes interest rates to rein in inflation that has soared to 13-year high
- Hong Kong plans to launch commodities exchange to trade fuel oil in 1st quarter of 2009
- Typhoon heads to China after deadly strike in Philippines; hopes for more ferry survivors fade
- UN says lack of resources hampers efforts to halt flow of toxic waste to poor countries
- Hong Kong commerce secretary stepping down for health reasons
- ADB says Asian cities need help becoming sustainable as 100,000 people a day migrate to cities
- India's central bank hikes interest rates; car, home loans to cost more
- Third force of Australian politics loses its final senators this week after 3-decade era
- Nissan chief says price hikes likely in Japan amid soaring material costs
- Euro falls against US dollar as traders look ahead to Fed's decision on interest rates
- South Korea decides to implement deal to resume US beef imports this week
- Barclays announces share issue to raise 4.5 billion pounds
- Fed likely to keep interest rates unchanged but employ tough talk about inflation threats
- Pakistan government appeals to top court to overturn ban on Sharif's candidacy
- Missouri senator McCaskill emerges as a top surrogate for Obama's presidential hopes
- India provides Myanmar with US$84 million in loans and credit
- Poll: 75 percent of Britons think Gordon Brown is worse prime minister than Tony Blair
- Japanese shares drop for 5th day on worries about inflation, economic slowdown
- Pakistan government appeals to top court to overturn ban on Sharif's candidacy
- US divers join rescue efforts at capsized Philippine ferry
- North Korea nuclear program, Iran to dominate G-8 meeting in Japan
- Iraq's Kurdish regional government inks new oil deals with South Korea
- South Korea decides to implement deal to resume US beef imports this week
- Football administrator Charles Dempsey, famous for World Cup non-vote, dies at age 86
- South Korea decides to implement deal to resume US beef imports this week
- International legs of Paralympic torch relay canceled, domestic legs shortened
- Captive hairy-nosed otter finds a new home in Cambodian zoo
- Obama, a celebrity in his own right, taps Hollywood's stars in fundraising gala
- Pakistan Supreme Court orders delay in election in Sharif district
- China announces crackdown on illegal drugs in Beijing, other Olympic event cities
- FIA's Mosley, F1's Ecclestone meet in Paris as breakaway threat looms
- Euro 2008: Vienna police seize 300 tickets peddled by scalpers
- Georgian president meeting Rice, Merkel in Berlin
- Barclays announces share issue to raise 4.5 billion pounds
- Oil prices steady around $137 a barrel amid concerns about weakening demand
- Organizers expect 100,000 fans for Euro 2008 semifinal in Basel, 245,000 liters of beer ready
- Oil prices steady around $137 a barrel amid concerns about weakening demand
- US dollar mostly higher, gold down in European morning trading
- Corruption trial begins for former Indonesian central bank chief
- Tropical storm hits China's southeast coast after killing hundreds in Philippines
- ECB President says speculators not to blame for oil price highs
- Asia Cup: India bats first against Hong Kong
- ECB President cool on idea of repeated interest rate hikes
- Georgian president meeting Rice, Merkel in Berlin
- Asia Cup: Bangaldesh wins toss, elects to bat first
- Leaders of a top rebel faction offer truce in India's remote northeast
- Asia Cup: Bangaldesh wins toss, elects to bowl first
- Hong Kong looking to launch commodities exchange to trade fuel oil in 1st quarter of 2009
- Zimbabwe opposition leader, holed up in Dutch Embassy, calls for UN peacekeepers
- Euro 2008: Vienna police seize 300 tickets peddled by scalpers
- Pakistan Supreme Court orders delay in election in Sharif district
- Volvo Cars gives notice to 1,200 employees in Sweden
- Oil prices up slightly, despite concerns about weakening demand
- Malaysia resolves crisis over gas stations' refusal to accept credit cards
- Samsung Group unveils management shakeup to boost transparency
- New Zealand wins toss, sends England in to bat in 4th 1-day international
- Obama, a celebrity in his own right, taps Hollywood's stars in fundraising gala
- UN says lack of resources hampers efforts to halt flow of toxic waste to poor countries
- EU fines aluminum fluoride producers euro 4.97 million for price fixing
- Hong Kong stocks rise after 4-day slide; CNOOC up 3.4 percent
- Lufthansa confirms 2008 outlook, expects profit 'following up' on 2007 levels
- Panasonic adds new compact, ultra-mobile PC to popular Toughbook series
- China shares rise for 2nd day as rebound renews hopes correction may be over
- Chinese official urges Japan to support mainland's eventual political unification with Taiwan
- Canadian author Margaret Atwood wins Spanish literary award
- Volvo Cars gives notice to 1,200 employees in Sweden
- Iraq's Kurdish regional government inks new oil deals with South Korea
- British court acquits man of taking payoff to drop assault complaint against Winehouse husband
- Protests paralyze life in Indian Kashmir following transfer of land to Hindu shrine
- Brown says Zimbabwe's cricket team should be banned from making UK tour
- German and Turkish leaders calling for calm ahead of the two nations' Euro 2008 semifinal
- Israeli politicians strike deal to avert early elections
- London's FTSE 100 index up 18.0 points at 5,652.7
- Georgian president meeting Rice, Merkel in Berlin
- Hotels in Beijing hurting as some foreigners seem to pass on Beijing Olympics
- Voters dislike Iraq war, split over McCain and Obama over who could best handle it
- German and Turkish leaders calling for calm ahead of the two nations' Euro 2008 semifinal
- Former tough-guy actor sets sights on US Senate
- Reports: Alitalia adviser working on business plan to save ailing airline
- Most Asia markets rise as traders buy oil stocks in China, HK; Nikkei down for 5th day
- Saint Etienne midfielder Sall gets 4-month ban for signing illegal contract
- US divers join rescue efforts at capsized Philippine ferry
- Thaksin's lawyer sentenced to 6 months in jail for violation of court's authority
- Kentucky police say employee shot, killed 4 people at plastics plant before killing himself
- US Embassy in Sri Lanka closes temporarily after suspicious powder found
- Thai PM faces second day of criticism but his coalition standing firm
- MasterCard agrees to pay up to $1.8 billion to settle antitrust suit with American Express
- Durable goods orders unchanged in May as aircraft and computers offset weakness elsewhere
- Turkmenistan demolishes prison, citing drop in crime rates
- Slovak football federation fires national team coach Jan Kocian
- Slovakia football federation fires coach Jan Kocian following European failure
- Spanish paper wants fans to shave their heads if Spain wins Euro 2008
- Norwegian central bank raises key rate amid higher inflation, signs of slowing growth
- Durable goods orders unchanged in May as aircraft and computers offset weakness elsewhere
- Officials: Taliban slay 22 rivals in latest Pakistan violence
- Volvo Cars gives notice to 1,200 employees in Sweden
- English and Wales Cricket Board suspends bilateral ties with Zimbabwe cricket
- Romanian gov't committee to decide whether 11-year-old girl can go to UK for abortion
- South Korea decides to implement deal to resume US beef imports this week
- InBev says it's sticking to Anheuser-Busch takeover offer, has secured financing
- Millions of vaccines to be bought for children worldwide
- General Mills posts lower 4th-quarter profit on hedging losses, but adjusted results meet view
- Strong results from Roundup, seeds and traits businesses propel Monsanto profit up 42 pct
- India vs. Hong Kong Scoreboard
- Fed likely to keep interest rates unchanged but employ tough talk about inflation threats
- Bush tells Japan's PM he understands concerns over North Korean abductions
- Fenerbahce says it will hire Spain coach Luis Aragones on two-year contract after Euro 2008
- Armani shows men how to relax with runway preview in Milan
- UN says lack of resources hampers efforts to halt flow of toxic waste to poor countries
- Poland's central bank raises interest rates by a quarter point
- 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' star Chow Yun-fat publishes photo collection
- Hotels in Beijing hurting as some foreigners seem to pass on Beijing Olympics
- US stocks rise modestly in early trading
- Fenerbahce says it will hire Spain coach Luis Aragones on two-year contract after Euro 2008
- Asia Cup: Dhoni and Raina hit hundreds against inexperienced Hong Kong
- Tsvangirai leaves Dutch Embassy, calls for negotiations, rejects vote
- Japan international Endo leads Gamba past Kyoto in J-League
- Queen Elizabeth II confers knighthood on author Salman Rushdie
- Strong results from Roundup, seeds and traits business spur Monsanto
- Italy coach Roberto Donadoni's contract likely to be annulled after exit from Euro 2008
- No progress after Indian leaders meet on future of controversial US nuclear deal
- New York's top court OKs dropping 4 claims against ex-NYSE chairman Grasso
- England vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- US stocks higher ahead of Fed decision
- 6 dead in Henderson, Ky., plastics plant shooting
- Queen Elizabeth II confers knighthood on author Salman Rushdie
- Kentucky police say employee shot, killed 5 people at plastics plant before killing himself
- May new US home sales tumble 2.5 pct while median prices keep falling as housing woes deepen
- 30 Tour de France riders already tested for doping
- No.3-seeded Djokovic loses to Safin in 2nd round at Wimbledon
- Russia star Andrei Arshavin says moving to Barcelona would be a dream
- Wimbledon Results
- Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh Scoreboard
- US Supreme Court says people who rape children may not be executed
- May new US home sales tumble 2.5 pct while median prices keep falling as housing woes deepen
- Sangakkara century gives Sri Lanka commanding total against Bangladesh
- Fenerbahce says it will hire Spain coach Luis Aragones on two-year contract after Euro 2008
- Djokovic loses to Safin in 2nd-round shocker at Wimbledon
- US Supreme Court says people who rape children may not be executed
- US Supreme Court says people who rape children may not be executed
- Euro higher against dollar as ECB signals single rate rise, Fed decision awaited
- Forward Ben Arfa set to move to Marseille in euro15 million deal
- Djokovic loses to Safin in 2nd-round shocker at Wimbledon
- Russia star Andrei Arshavin says moving to Barcelona would be a dream
- Oil prices fall sharply after Energy Department says oil, fuel stocks higher than expected
- Dutrow faces ban after test shows horse had twice the allowable level of Clenbuterol
- F1's Ecclestone downplays breakaway threat after meeting of motor sport council
- English and Wales Cricket Board suspends bilateral ties with Zimbabwe cricket
- Oil prices fall sharply after Energy Department says oil, fuel stockpiles higher than expected
- Ukrainian PM insists US oil firm to lose exploration contract as dispute simmers
- Brazil central bank estimates year-end inflation of 6 percent
- General Mills posts lower 4th-quarter profit on hedging losses, but adjusted results meet view
- Cech lashes out at Czech federation official for criticism of his performance at Euro 2008
- Spain's Campofrio Alimentacion says negotiating possible merger with Smithfield Foods
- Top-seeded Ana Ivanovic survives a big scare, advances to third round
- US report says global warming could have indirect but wide-ranging national security impact
- Formula One season extends to 19 races as Abu Dhabi Grand Prix debuts as finale
- US Supreme Court says people who rape children may not be executed
- Taipei Eye
- Tittot Culture
- Tittot Style
- Laying the Foundation for a National Digital Library
- Is the Office of the President about to become a museum?
- Establishing The Children's Art Museum in Taipei
- Film on Film Festival to show Hou Hsiao-Hsien's new movie 5/29-6/29
- About the 2008 Guandu International Outdoor Sculpture Festival
- Temples
- Rains expected around Taiwan
- CAL, China Southern Airlines ink cooperation MOU
- Enjoy family time at Forte Dong-Shan
- Naruwan offers summer package
- Siouguluan River rafting starts July 5
- Westin unveils superfoods concept
- Prime minister of St. Lucia stays at Grand Formosa Regent
- Summer raffle starts at Far Eastern
- Delta, Northwest pilots reach joint contract deal
- Wall Street economists expect growth to increase next year
- Taipei shares close up 1.51 percent
- Study shows India, China, and Brazil with sharpest growth in millionaires
- Dollar moves narrowly in Asia as traders expect Fed to keep rates steady
- Wall Street shares hit by weak data
- Countrywide shareholders to vote on proposed buyout
- In Brief
- India's central bank hikes rates
- Thai energy firm signs gas deal with Myanmar, official states
- U.S., Vietnam launch talks for investment treaty
- Nissan chief says price hikes likely in Japan
- South Korea chipmakers forge technology alliance
- American Airlines customers to test in-flight Internet access
- U.S. consumer confidence drops to record low in June
- Barclays heads East to raise US$8.9 billion through share issue
- Driving historic Highway 101 in San Diego
- Wie sets sights on brighter future
- Murray survives tricky test
- Venus, Sharapova win on 'Ladies Day'
- A new and improved Russia will play Spain, says Hiddink
- Marsh, Haddin set up easy Aussie win
- Blue Jays batter Reds 14-1
- Happy hours, good times but no promotions
- Fish out of water, the evolutionary crawl
- Film shows Beatles reunited to collaborate on lavish stage show with Cirque de Soleil
- Coldplay debut at top spot on U.S. chart
- Rotating skyscraper to make best of views
- Spears back in court over children's custody
- Monet painting sells for US$80 million at auction
- T-Pain and Alicia Keys help BET awards go with a bang
- Hot market lures new generation of investors in Brazilian stocks
- Tired Milan plans a green, young future
- Tokyo spearheads change with greenhouse gas curbs
- Militants kill 22 rival tribesmen in Pakistan, say district officials
- Deputy foreign minister says Iran will pull assets from EU over sanctions
- Religious riots escalate in Indian Kashmir
- Ma must adjust 'China first' line
- Local musicians cultivate talented youths
- Israeli filmmaker turns chance meetings into lifelong obsession
- Superb dining suggested after tour of Palace Museum
- Eleven-legged race held for children from families with foreign spouses
- Women's group shows support for murderer victimized by abuse
- Former VAC minister released on NT$6m bail in bribery case
- Polaris hikes 2008 growth forecast to 4.6%
- Lawmakers pressure DOH chief over deadly enterovirus outbreak
- Ma promises money for procurement of defensive weaponry
- Israel closes border crossings with Gaza after Palestinian rocket attack
- Zimbabwe risks Rwanda style disaster, says Kenya
- Cap on investment in China set to be relaxed, says Yiin
- Obama's record as Illinois lawmaker suggests a liberal willing to consider compromises
- Serena Williams emerges from "graveyard of champions" unscathed
- Luck saved the day, say Ivanovic and her opponent
- Wimbledon at a glance
- Alpine storms knock out TV images of thrilling Euro 2008 semifinal
- Wimbledon Seeds Fared
- Turkey coach Fatih Terim appears to be ready to quit the team at Euro 2008 semifinal loss
- U.S. Women's Open preview
- Turkey run out of miracles in heroic semifinal defeat to Germany at Euro 2008
- Enterovirus outbreak shows signs of subsidence: CDC
- Thematic Exhibition
- Court upholds sentence against woman charged with killing husband
- 3,400 Taiwanese to fly on maiden cross-strait weekend charters
- Taiwanese companies can operate technology licensing in China
- Taitung ready for Chinese tourists: MOTC official
- Quality control, honesty crucial to cross-strait tourism: agents
- Cross-strait dialogue reduces risk of conflicts: Pentagon
- Taiwan's Chan and Chuang lose in first round of Wimbledon doubles
- Manufacturers maintain cautious outlook amid uncertainties
- President appoints Jason Yuan as representative to the U.S.: MOFA
- Gov't should use tax surplus to refund taxpayers: DPP chairwoman
- Enterovirus claims 9th life this year
- Taiwan to begin yuan-NT dollar exchange operations June 30
- Officials: Taliban slay 22 rivals in latest Pakistan violence
- Top US military officials say China should do more to ease tensions in Taiwan Strait
- 2009 Formula One Calendar
- News Corp. wins EU approval to buy German pay-TV operator
- Man leaves Ga. jail naked, gets arrested again
- US Supreme Court says people who rape children may not be executed
- Egypt postpones sale of large state-owned bank due to low bids
- Afghan official accuses Pakistan spy agency of organizing Karzai assassination attempt
- SEC proposes rules that could reduce rating agencies' clout, ease foreign stock trading
- 2009 Formula One Calendar
- India beats Hong Kong at Asia Cup
- Italy rolls out experience against Pumas with Parisse, Bergamascos, Ongaro
- Queen Elizabeth II strips Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe of his knighthood
- Organizers expect 100,000 fans for Euro 2008 semifinal in Basel, 245,000 liters of beer ready
- US stocks rise ahead of Fed decision
- Deutsche Post says it is discussing Postbank's future with potential partners
- Scientists seek to sort out sundry names for sea life
- Countrywide Financial shareholders approve takeover by Bank of America
- World baseball thanks Cuba for ceding 2009 World Cup; new European pro league planned
- Asia Cup: India vs. Hong Kong Scoreboard
- Millions of vaccines to be bought for children worldwide
- New York's top court OKs dropping 4 claims against ex-NYSE chairman Grasso over compensation
- German chancellor honors `Prague Spring' as step toward demise of communist bloc
- Asia Cup: India crushes Hong Kong by 256 runs
- Steven Spielberg looks to direct `The 39 Clues'
- Top Democrat: US should restrict military aid to Pakistan, triple humanitarian efforts
- In-form Russia needs tighter defense in rematch with Spain
- Russia star Andrei Arshavin says moving to Barcelona would be a dream
- From Britney to Amy, academics debate fascination with 'train wreck' female celebs
- Buffett sees signs that recession is getting worse; also says inflation is a worry
- Federal appeals court upholds fraud and obstruction convictions of Conrad Black
- Asia Cup: India crushes Hong Kong by 256 runs
- Michaela McManus is new prosecutor on NBC's `Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'
- Scientists identify gene that may raise risk of Alzheimer's, hints at treatment possibility
- Sarkozy proposes tax on Internet providers to finance end of advertising on public TV
- Report warns of disruptions from new U.S. visa-free travel requirements
- RFU to investigate sexual assualt allegation against four England players on NZ tour
- Wheat surges on US Midwest rains, pesticide scare
- Alec Baldwin pitches in on ad for NYC homelessness group that raps Bloomberg's policies
- Fenerbahce says it will hire Spain coach Luis Aragones on two-year contract after Euro 2008
- WTO calls senior trade negotiators to Geneva for July talks on Doha deal
- Defending Wimbledon champion Roger Federer advances to third round
- Sri Lanka beats Bangladesh
- Germany uses same forward line for Euro 2008 semifinal match against Turkey
- Aetna opens office in Shanghai, a first step to doing business in China
- Gandolfini 'Sopranos' wardrobe benefits charity
- Sangakkara's century helps Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup group match
- Painting left at Md. Goodwill auctions for $40,000
- Rosberg to drive Williams F1 car around Moscow circuit
- Oil expert says speculators are only one factor driving fuel prices to 'break point'
- Painting left at thrift store turns out to be French Impressionist work, sells for $40,000
- Israeli politicians strike deal to avert elections, setting primaries for premier's party
- Bangladesh airline orders 2 Boeing 737s plus purchase rights for 2 more
- Where's the bomb? North Korea's long-awaited nuclear declaration won't include atomic bombs
- Federal Reserve leaves key rate unchanged at 2 pct, bringing end to string of rate cuts
- Tribune eyes possible sale of Chicago tower, Los Angeles complex
- Shootings at Ky. plastics plant stun town; 6 dead
- McCain proposes strategic energy independence, breaking reliance on imports
- Scientists think they have unraveled mystery of why Mars is two-faced
- Federal appeals court upholds fraud and obstruction convictions of Conrad Black
- Britain strips Mugabe of knighthood; plans new Zimbabwe sanctions
- World condemnation of Zimbabwe grows, opposition calls for peacekeepers
- Text of Fed statement on leaving a key interest rate unchanged
- Bush says Friday's presidentila runoff election in Zimbabwe is a sham
- Afghan official accuses Pakistan spy agency of organizing Karzai assassination attempt
- Virtual assistants can check your e-mail, manage your online dating and organize your life
- MasterCard settles AmEx suit for $1.8B as consumer credit troubles escalate
- Kid Rock jokingly says to steal music, gas, cars
- New Zealand overcomes disputed decision, beats England on last ball in third ODI
- Cher harassed at a club in Nashville, man is arrested
- Gatlin expected to appeal U.S. judge's ruling in doping case
- Russia coach Guus Hiddink looking to reach first international final at Euro 2008
- Gold down
- Kanye West rails against criticism for his delayed performance at Bonnaroo festival
- Schweinsteiger scores for Germany to draw level at 1-1 with Turkey in Euro 2008 semifinals
- US captain Bocanegra signs with French club Rennes on free transfer
- Employee kills 5, self in shooting after argument at Kentucky plastics plant
- Spain coach Luis Aragones denies that he has agreed to join Fenerbahce after Euro 2008
- Champions Trophy Results
- Rosberg to drive Williams F1 car around Moscow circuit
- SEC proposes rules that could reduce rating agencies' clout, ease foreign stock trading
- Dollar slides after Fed leaves key rate unchanged at 2 percent, as expected
- US stocks up slightly after Fed keeps rates unchanged
- Canadian allegedly delivered money from Britain to Islamic extremists in Pakistan
- Kelly Johnson drives in 3 runs to help banged up Braves beat Brewers 4-2
- Research In Motion 1st-quarter profit, sales more than double on strong BlackBerry sales
- Google names Patrick Pichette as its new chief financial officer, to start in post Aug. 12
- Oracle fiscal 4th-quarter earnings rise 27 percent on rising software licensing growth
- Grammy-winning musician Shawn Colvin working on memoir
- Aragones confident Spain will repeat win over Russia in semifinals
- Biovail founder group says shareholder meeting lacked quorum when director slate rejected
- NASA beefs up design of Ares V rocket intended to carry astronauts to moon in 12 years
- Germany scores late goal to advance to Euro 2008 final with 3-2 win over Turkey
- Top Democrat: US should restrict military aid to Pakistan, triple humanitarian spending
- Corn, soybean, wheat prices soar on more US Midwest rains
- Nike's growth in Asia bumps 4th quarter net income up 12 percent
- Official from Milosevic's party elected Serbian parliament speaker
- Internet panel to consider big changes in rules for addresses, including non-English suffixes
- Lawmakers in some states angered by ruling that bans death penalty in child rape case
- Former tough-guy actor sets sights on US Senate
- Thunderstorm forces officials to evacuate, close downtown Vienna fan zone at Euro 2008
- Tom Hanks loses in central Idaho court in dispute over construction of home
- OAO SeverStal acquiring steel producer Esmark for $1.25 billion, or $19.25 per share
- Bolivian region rejects US anti-drug aid in favor of Venezuelan aid
- Oracle's fiscal 4Q earnings rise 27 percent to top analyst estimates
- Sonny Landham: Ex-Hollywood tough guy eyes longshot bid against US Senate Minority Leader
- Defense secretary Gates getting involved in dispute over $35 billion Air Force tanker deal
- Federal appeals court upholds fraud and obstruction convictions of Conrad Black
- Continental Airlines strikes deal with pilots union on incentives for voluntary leave
- Obama says he disagrees with Supreme Court decision on child rape case
- Brazil real strengthens to 1.59 against U.S. dollar, new nine-year high
- OAO Severstal acquiring steel producer Esmark for $1.25 billion, or $19.25 per share
- Ecuador buying warplanes, drones and radar to strengthen troubled border with Colombia
- McCain tries to balance offering energy solutions while seeking votes in California, Nevada
- Esmark drops offer from Essar, inks $1.25B agreement with Russia's OAO Severstal
- European critic of Guantanamo urges next US president to fix timetable for shutdown
- Banned sprinter Gatlin appeals federal judge's ruling in doping case
- 2 fans trampled, seriously hurt during evacuation of Vienna fan zone at Euro 2008
- Actor Ben Affleck takes `Nightline' viewers on a journey to Congo
- Pele opens exhibition to celebrate 50th anniversary of 1958 World Cup title
- Jerry Springer and Melanie Brown to co-host the 2008 Miss Universe pageant
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedule
- Fans in Turkey fall silent after national team's defeat in Euro 2008 semifinals
- Obama says he disagrees with Supreme Court decision outlawing death penalty for child rapists
- Sorenstam determined to finish her career with one more major
- Alpine storms knock out TV images of thrilling Euro 2008 semifinal
- Germany fans celebrate nailbiting Euro 2008 semifinal victory alongside Turkish supporters
- Police: Gunman who killed 5 and himself at Kentucky plant warned girlfriend of rampage
- Germany vs. Turkey Player Ratings
- US judge reduces prison terms for former Adelphia execs John Rigas, son by 3 years
- Spain defeats Argentina 2-1 and jumps into co-lead at Champions Trophy
- South Africa sends condolences to family of World Cup abstainer Dempsey
- Obama rejects Ralph Nader's claim that he tries to 'talk white' and appeal to 'white guilt'
- IRL trying to shift look of series with series of changes for 2011
- Pro-Tibet protester runs onto field during Euro 2008 semifinal match
- Kate Mulgrew joins Daniel Radcliffe and Richard Griffiths in Broadway's `Equus'
- Rose, Beasley lead pool of college prospects for Thursday's NBA draft
- Defensor Sporting claims first Uruguayan title in 17 years
- Bush raises Republican cash in Michigan, throws punches at Democrats
- Research In Motion 1st-quarter profit, sales more than double on strong BlackBerry sales
- Rodrigo Roncero to lead Pumas against Italy, who roll out experience
- Biovail founder seeks ruling that meeting lacked quorum when director slate rejected
- Brangelina loves kids: Jolie-Pitt Foundation donates $1 million to help Iraqi children
- Qantas cancels Australian flights Thursday due to aircraft shortage
- All Blacks prop Greg Somerville to play in England
- Red Cross call to address HIV problem in disaster relief work
- Thursday, July 3
- Venezuelan 'System' brings classics to the barrios
- Alamo audio tour of historic battle
- Caribbean remains top cruise destination
- South Korea lifts ban on US beef imports, taking final step to implement accord
- Record tourism could harm famous statues
- July arts fest renews Reno's image
- Guitarist is Nashville's ambassador
- Trouble finds country singer Tim McGraw at show, where he helps boot unruly fan
- Afghan official accuses Pakistan spy agency of organizing Karzai assassination attempt
- From Britney to Amy, academics debate fascination with 'train wreck' female celebs
- European critic of Guantanamo urges next US president to fix timetable for shutdown
- Supreme Court says US Constitution bars death penalty for people who rape children
- Where's the bomb? North Korea's long-awaited nuclear declaration excludes atomic bombs
- Myanmar cyclone survivors held tough against feared 2nd wave of deaths
- World condemnation of Zimbabwe grows, opposition calls for peacekeepers
- Underdog champion Diaz hopes his lifetime of hard work will get Pacquiao's goat
- Obama says Supreme Court was wrong in decision banning death penalty for child rapists
- US athletics coach Jeanette Bolden: 'This will be our best Olympic Games'
- US Senate takes step toward approving updated surveillance law with telecom immunity
- Cambodian political parties kick off campaign for national election
- Mexico prohibits poultry imports from Arkansas over bird flu outbreak
- Student killed, 7 others injured before Peru football match
- Thai PM likely to retain his job as no-confidence vote approaches
- Australia to decide in 90 days on Sinosteel takeover of Murchison
- Student killed, 7 others injured before Peru football match
- US cancer institute teams up with German hospital on research, clinical trials, fundraising
- Ky. gunman argued with boss over phone, goggles
- McCain tries to balance offering energy solutions while seeking votes in California, Nevada
- South Korea lifts ban on US beef imports, president calls on country to move past dispute
- Liga beats Fluminense 4-2 in first leg of Copa Libertadores finals
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Liga beats Fluminense 4-2 in first leg of Copa Libertadores finals
- Yahoo reiterates to shareholders that Google deal is better than Microsoft alternative
- Thai PM likely to retain his job as no-confidence vote approaches
- New Zealand nonbank finance sector hits more credit crunch turbulence
- Chamberlain dominant for 6 2-3 innings, Yankees rout Pirates 10-0
- Liga beats Fluminense 4-2 in first leg of Copa Libertadores finals
- US Christian leaders, key to Bush in 2004, might turn away from McCain in 2008
- Crocodile approaches pub in Australia, drinkers invite him in
- China's mobile phone accounts rise to 592 million; number of fixed-line accounts falls
- Cambodian political parties kick off campaign for national election
- Fed is signaling aggressive rate cuts are over, unclear about when rate hikes will come
- Scientists aim to unlock cocoa genome to safeguard worldwide cocoa crops from disease
- Houston Astros pitcher Shawn Chacon suspended indefinitely by team for insubordination
- Polling starts in Pakistan by-elections amid tight security
- Malaysia raises development budget by US$9.4 bln until 2010 to boost growth
- Oil prices steady in Asia above $134 after sharp decline on increase in US oil stockpiles
- Report: Yao Ming's Olympic bed, other memorabilia to be auctioned
- American League Leaders
- National League Leaders
- US secretary of state warns Zimbabwe president against declaring election victory
- Pacific states seek to reopen dialogue after Fiji walks away from talks
- Copa Libertadores Glance
- Mongolians to vote for new parliament in election focused on sharing natural wealth
- Echeverry's goal in 22nd minute gives New York 1-0 win over Chivas in friendly
- Nike's growth in Asia bumps 4th quarter net income up 12 percent
- Goodyear to shutter Australian plant
- North Korea nuclear program, Iran to dominate G-8 meeting in Japan
- Shareholders of Matsushita approve company name change to Panasonic
- Sony aims for profitability in TV and video game businesses by end of March 2009
- Sony aims for profitability in TV and video game businesses by next March
- Nintendo DS game console helps spur interest in English in Japan classrooms
- Sony aims for profitability in TV and video game businesses by next March
- Elsom to join Irish club Leinster following release from ARU contract
- China's mobile phone accounts rise to 592 million; number of fixed-line accounts falls
- South Korea lifts ban on US beef imports, president calls on country to move past dispute
- Malaysia raises development spending
- Zimbabwean opposition leader says he did not write article calling for peacekeepers
- Sony to start US movie download service for PlayStation 3 machine in summer
- Italy's Berlusconi comes under fire after latest attacks on the judiciary
- Sony aims for profitability in TV and video game businesses by next March
- Japanese shares slip for 6th day amid caution over U.S. economy
- Crocodile approaches pub in Australia, drinkers invite him in
- Sony aims for profitability in TV and video game businesses by next March
- Italy's Berlusconi comes under fire after latest attacks on the judiciary
- Rice says developments on North Korea's nuclear declaration expected soon
- England captain Collingwood faces ban for slow over rates
- Fortis to issue shares, suspend dividend in order to raise capital
- Rice says developments on North Korea's nuclear declaration expected soon
- China's shares end little changed after modest 2-day rally
- China's shares end little changed after modest 2-day rally
- UN says poverty is fueling trade of hazardous waste exports to poor countries
- Nintendo DS game console helps spur interest in English in Japan classrooms
- Euro falls against dollar to US$1.5646 after Fed decision, ECB remarks
- Killer whales kill humpback off coast of Australia, conservation official says
- Thousands protest in Indian-held Kashmir following transfer of land to Hindu shrine
- Austrian doctors resume strike to protest health care reform
- Argument spurs Kentucky worker to kill 5, himself
- Philippine military officials confident of defeating communist rebels in two years
- Malaysia's Mahathir denies accusations of indoctrination camp for judges, civil servants
- Wireless carrier tests eye controls for electronics
- Taiwan relaxes control of investment between the island and China
- Sony aims for profitability in TV and video game businesses by next March
- Chronology of North Korea's nuclear weapons development
- East Timor President Ramos-Horta considering UN human rights job
- East Timor President Ramos-Horta considering UN human rights job
- Tsvangirai: no talks possible in Zimbabwe if Mugabe continues with runoff vote
- LSE to create pan-European "dark liquidity" trading facility
- China says to receive North Korea's declaration on its nuclear program
- Thailand's latest repatriation of Hmong to Laos raises humanitarian concerns
- China: Tibet's airport upgraded to handle night flights, increasing capacity by 40 percent
- Yao Ming expects return to competition play in mid-July for Olympic warm-ups
- North Korea nuclear program, Afghanistan dominate G-8 meeting in Japan
- Australia's worst polluters must keep records of greenhouse gas emissions
- Malaysia sticks to undersea power cable plan across South China Sea despite firm's pullout
- EU seeks to reduce prices of mobile phone calls
- Swiss police hold 21 violent fans after Germany's 3-2 Euro 2008 semifinal win over Turkey
- Nepal's Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala announces his resignation
- Asia Cup: Pakistan wins toss, elects to bat against India
- Thousands protest in Indian-held Kashmir following transfer of land to Hindu shrine
- Indonesia to execute 2 Nigerian drug smugglers to mark UN anti-drug day
- Asia Cup: Sri Lanka wins toss, elects to bat against UAE