英文新聞列表 English News List
- A U.S. temple where faithful don't have to believe in God
- Rufino Tamayo tops bidding lists at auction in New York
- Bono urges Japan to help Africa
- Martin Sheen speaks on son's drug use, own drink problem
- Stone's 'bad karma' comment angers Chinese cinema owner
- Experts check possible Mozart compositions
- Tutu discusses 'generous' but 'crazy' U.S.
- In Brief
- Elderly told to stay indoor during heavy pollution days in Beijing
- Bush was not 'forthright' on Iraq, says former White House press secretary
- Speculation mounts over fate of embattled Israeli prime minister
- Iran's new speaker warns of limits on working with IAEA
- KMT flunks test on oil prices
- Eleven parties get green light to compete in Cambodian general election in July
- Rights chief concerned over Suu Kyi's further detention
- Key Malaysian opposition politician rejoins ruling party
- Taliban agrees to peace deal with Pakistan, official reports
- China 'quake lake' fears force new evacuation
- In Brief
- Lawmakers asks media to respect privacy of former First Daughter
- Taiwanese opera on missing national seal takes the stage
- Chen reiterates need to protect national secrets
- Survey suggests 63% of businesses intend to recruit fresh graduates
- Professors promote translations of Taiwanese books
- Lee says Ma is cautious on ties with China
- NSB denies reports of eavesdropping
- 'DPP is only faction,' says Chairwoman Tsai
- Wu-Hu talks allow Beijing to set agenda, warns DPP
- Thousands of Nepalis march for 'the dawn of the republic'
- Formosa Petrochemical announces raising of gas prices to match CPC
- Wu holds talks with China's Hu in landmark visit
- Bill Clinton assures Puerto Rico that American election matters to islanders
- Taiwan's ruling party chief tells China the island wants greater international presence
- DPP chiefs blast KMT for causing price crisis
- China invites Taiwan to talks on charter flights, tourism
- U.S. welcomes dialogue between Taiwan, China
- Issue of stamps bearing nation's official name to resume: MOTC
- Court annuls KMT lawmaker's election win
- Taiwan, U.S. sign MOU to fight against money laundering
- Taiwan, China to resume semi-official talks in mid June
- Green Island urgently needs waste water treatment system: researcher
- Former premier blasts government over fuel price hike
- Taiwan, China should not rush into agreements: ex-premier Hsieh
- Returning China-based businessmen favor northern Taiwan: agents
- No immediate action likely on recognition of China degrees: minister
- DPP lawmaker blasts media for pursuing former first daughter
- MOFA to send highest-level delegation to allies' inauguration
- Preferential mortgage loan program expected next year: Cabinet
- House purchasing burden at record high in Taipei City: survey
- Obama considers Iraq visit amid Republican criticism of foreign policy experience
- GE pledges to cut water use, raises sales target for environmental technology
- GE pledges to cut water use, raises sales target for environmental technology
- Greipel wins Giro's 17th stage, Contador retains overall lead
- Nepal assembly debates abolishing monarchy, gives king 15 days to vacate palace
- China, North Korea both win on opening day of 2008 Women's Asian Cup
- Alitalia posts 2007 losses of euro495 million, calls for capital to keep flying
- Ferguson and Queiroz cleared by FA after comments over referees
- Poll: For first time, more California voters support same-sex marriage than oppose
- Sharapova struggles with serve but advances to second round at French Open
- Officials: Yemeni court charge 3 opposition leaders with incitement
- Linderoth confirmed in Sweden's Euro 2008 squad despite hip injury
- Former press secretary's book says White House used propaganda to sell Iraq war
- Students strip for sketch session in Vienna tram
- German convicted of beating actors, given 2-year prison sentence
- EU tells France to stop slacking and start cutting debt to boost growth
- American Axle says it will cut 2,000 US factory jobs with buyouts, early retirement offers
- Nepal assembly debates abolishing monarchy, gives king 15 days to vacate palace
- Oil futures rebound from early losses on supply concerns
- US envoy: Disarming North Korea by end of year 'will be a challenge'
- US envoy: Disarming North Korea by end of year 'will be a challenge'
- Luxury goods maker Burberry's full-year profit up 23 percent
- Mancini's tenure at Inter finished; Mourinho tapped as probable replacement
- UK nuclear monopoly British Energy full-year profit down 28 percent
- Hollywood studios, smaller actors union reach deal; talks with larger union to resume
- US stocks fluctuate following rebound in oil prices
- Czech soccer federation apologizes for mistaking Lithuania for Latvia
- Bush says US is learning as it goes in rebuilding Iraq, Afghanistan
- World expresses outrage over Myanmar's detention of Suu Kyi; international goodwill tarnished
- British Airways to shift remaining long-haul flights to Heathrow's Terminal 5 after summer
- Airbus CEO says he expects a good year, pares forecast for A380 sales in 2008
- Luxury goods maker Burberry's full-year profit up 23 percent
- Bush says US is learning as it goes in rebuilding Iraq, Afghanistan
- Kuwait names new Cabinet with liberal woman for the first time
- Exxon Mobil shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chairman roles
- Court lengthens terms for Sierra Leone war criminals convicted of killings, mutilations
- Indian candidate from New Mexico runs _ literally _ for Congress
- French Open Results
- Bush says US is learning as it goes in rebuilding Iraq, Afghanistan
- Greek sprinter Thanou seeks relay place at Beijing Olympics
- Lebanese president reappoints Western-leaning Fuad Saniora as prime minister
- Altria Group tells shareholders it seeks to grow non-cigarette tobacco business
- Nepal assembly abolishes the monarchy, gives king 15 days to vacate palace
- Retired Colombian general arrested in disappearances during 1985 raid
- Exxon Mobil shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chairman roles
- Woman guilty of striking Bullock's SUV
- US Federal Reserve Governor Mishkin to step down this summer
- Obama quick to attack as McCain, Bush make rare appearance together
- US dollar mixed, gold down in European trading
- UPS plans air transport deal with DHL within the US, expects $1B in added annual sales
- US Federal Reserve Governor Mishkin to step down this summer
- Conservative Democrats chase Republican seats, boosting party and their own influence
- Ford plans involuntary layoffs to cut salaried workers by August as sales slide
- Nepal assembly abolishes the monarchy, gives king 15 days to vacate palace
- Rice prices hit 2-month low on robust Vietnam crop
- Brian McBride to leave Fulham and return to United States
- Conservative Democrats chase Republican seats, boosting party and their own influence
- Orders for US durable goods show strength in many areas outside of autos and airplanes
- Australian Open champion is first man to reach third round at French Open
- American Airlines cuts short-lived service between New York's JFK, London's Stansted Airport
- Kuwait names new Cabinet with liberal woman for the first time
- Is former Democratic presidential nominee Kerry angling to be Obama's secretary of state?
- Nepal assembly abolishes the monarchy, gives king 15 days to vacate palace
- Serena Williams erases 2nd-set deficit to move into 3rd round at French Open
- Oil rebounds from early losses as Nigeria threat stokes supply concerns
- Hollywood studios reach deal with smaller actors union, talks to resume with 2nd union
- Exxon Mobil shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chairman roles
- Usmanov, Potanin team up as struggle for Russian mining giant Norilsk takes new turn
- Marat Safin is chasing another Grand Slam title at French Open
- Sharapova struggles with serve but advances to second round at French Open
- US Federal Reserve Governor Mishkin to step down this summer
- Argentine farmers relaunch road blockades, suspend grain exports
- Taiwan's ruling party chief tells China the island wants greater international presence
- Brian McBride to leave Fulham and return to United States
- Police arrest 50 Cent employee at rapper's mansion
- Activists blast Chevron on human rights, environmental protection at shareholders meeting
- Obama picks up new superdelegate support before Puerto Rico primary
- Brian McBride to leave Fulham and return to United States
- Oil rebounds from early losses as Nigeria threat stokes supply concerns
- French Open Show Court Schedule
- Gold down
- Peru will bid to host 2020 Olympics
- French Open Results
- Obama picks up new superdelegate support before Puerto Rico primary
- Exxon Mobil shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chairman roles
- French Open Seeds Fared
- Sharapova struggles with serve but advances to second round at French Open
- Dollar rises against euro, mixed vs. other majors after better-than-expected economic data
- Ahmadinejad rival Larijani gets powerful parliament post to challenge president
- Oil rebounds from early losses as Nigeria threat stokes supply concerns
- Nepal assembly abolishes the monarchy, gives king 15 days to vacate palace
- Russia beats Serbia 2-1 in friendly match
- TV producer Sophie Altman, creator of high school quiz show 'It's Academic,' dies at 95
- Court lengthens terms for Sierra Leone war criminals convicted of killings, mutilations
- US files complaint with World Trade Organization over European tariffs on high-tech goods
- 'Bourne' films viewed as art at NYC Museum of Modern Art
- Bush says US is learning as it goes in rebuilding Iraq, Afghanistan
- AC Milan defender Marek Jankulovski wins Czech player of the year award
- US stocks rise after durable goods data
- McCain, Obama give a general election preview in pivotal West
- Newly married Ashlee Simpson changing her name to Simpson-Wentz
- Angels hosting 2010 MLB All-Star game in Los Angeles
- Lawyer: 'CSI' co-star Gary Dourdan won't go to jail for drug-possession charges of last month
- Nepal assembly abolishes the monarchy, gives king 15 days to vacate palace
- Nepal assembly abolishes the monarchy, gives king 15 days to vacate palace
- 17 double-faults for Sharapova, but she sneaks into 2nd round; Nadal now 22-0 at French Open
- Not enough Delta flight attendants voted in union election for vote to count
- Ahmadinejad rival Larijani gets powerful parliament post to challenge president
- Obama competitive against McCain with key voters who shunned him in primaries
- French Open at a glance
- Playing critic, Obama offers nervous students some tips on public speaking
- Matt Garza leads first-place Rays over Rangers 5-3
- US stocks rise after durable goods data, oil remains big focus
- Nuclear company apologizes for radiation 'hot spot' on truck carrying equipment in US
- Australian Open champion is first man to reach third round at French Open
- Sounders FC gets big-name sponsor for MLS team: Microsoft and Xbox 360 Live
- Bill Clinton assures Puerto Rico that American election matters to islanders
- McCain, Obama give a general election preview in pivotal West
- Oil rebounds from early losses as Nigeria threat stokes supply concerns
- Hollywood studios agree to tentative contract deal with small actor union
- The collapse of Bear Stearns still has unanswered questions as JPMorgan set to close deal
- Rice prices hit 2-month low on robust Vietnam crop
- Terry, Gerrard score as England beats United States 2-0 for Capello's first shutout
- Bulls forward Joakim Noah gets 6-months' probation, fine in marijuana case
- Sammy Sosa would like to play in 2009 World Baseball Classic
- Villa and Alonso on the sidelines as Aragones plays safe with Spain lineup for Euro 2008 warmup
- Federal lawsuit says plastic baby bottles contain dangerous chemical
- Intel CEO Otellini: Smaller Intel-powered gadgets will expand the market
- The world must do more for Iraq: Rice
- California officials say counties can issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples June 17
- Argentine-born Gonzalo Garcia turns down Pumas to play for Italy
- Norway rallies late for 2-2 draw with Uruguay in friendly
- Bush spokesman's book says administration engaged in campaign to manipulate public opinion
- IRB sees Pacific semifinalist in 2011 World Cup
- IRB sees Pacific semifinalist in 2011 World Cup
- Randolph College painting goes up for auction
- Wednesday's International Soccer Results
- Indian classical musician charged with molesting an under-age student
- Wednesday's International Soccer Results
- Obama picks up new superdelegate support before Puerto Rico primary
- Lorena Ochoa withdraws from Annika Sorenstam's tournament, cites uncle's illness
- Gatlin's doping hearing before CAS begins as he seeks shot at Beijing Olympics
- US Sen. Dodd says "change is coming" to U.S.-Latin American relations
- What a party: Donors urged to give six figures for perks, passes at US political conventions
- The world must do more for Iraq: Rice
- Sopranos, tenors and mice _ Health violations at NYC's Metropolitan Opera
- Dunkin' Donuts pulls ad over scarf that some see as terrorist symbol
- Federal appeals court revives lawsuits against Halliburton, subsidiary in deadly Iraq ambush
- Sopranos, tenors and mice _ Health violations at NYC's Metropolitan Opera
- Terry, Gerrard score; England beats United States 2-0 for Capello's first shutout
- McCain, Bush have largely similar nuclear policies
- Yahoo CEO Yang stands behind handling of Microsoft bid, says his company is not 'under siege'
- US stocks rise after durable goods data, oil remains big focus
- In South Dakota, Clinton touts electability while aides press uncommitted superdelegates
- Paulson will tell Mideast officials of burden soaring oil prices placing on consumers
- Yahoo CEO Yang stands behind handling of Microsoft bid, says his company is not 'under siege'
- Democrats seek a compromise to delegate dispute with Florida and Michigan
- 800-word Harry Potter prequel and Doris Lessing story among offerings at charity auction
- FTC settles with investigators hired by HP in alleged pretexting scheme to swipe phone records
- California: Counties can start issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples June 17
- Activists blast Chevron on human rights, environmental protection at shareholders meeting
- Federal appeals court revives lawsuits against Halliburton, subsidiary in deadly Iraq ambush
- Not enough Delta flight attendants voted in union election for vote to count
- USVI superdelegate criticized for switching allegiances
- Under criticism from McCain, Obama considers visit to Iraq
- Australia opener Hayden withdraws from West Indies tour
- Australia opener Hayden withdraws from West Indies tour
- BCE asks Canadian Supreme Court to hear case that threatens sale
- Deal by AFTRA leaves Screen Actors Guild alone in push for new contract
- Obama picks up new superdelegate support before Puerto Rico primary
- Columbus Crew meets with supporters to try to identify fan who made racial slur
- Yahoo CEO says company is not 'under siege'
- Thursday, June 5
- Jurors reach verdict on 1 charge against athletics coach Graham, deadlocked on 2
- Stover will replace Marc de Grandpre as Red Bulls managing director
- Idaho Sen. Larry Craig is writing a book about his time in Congress, arrest last year
- Sounders FC gets big-name sponsor for MLS team: Microsoft and Xbox 360 Live
- Nepal assembly abolishes the monarchy, gives king 15 days to vacate palace
- Nepal assembly abolishes the monarchy, gives king 15 days to vacate palace
- Federal appeals court revives lawsuits against Halliburton, subsidiary in deadly Iraq ambush
- Colombian warlords' laptops, cell phones handled carelessly
- US port worker ID program could face more delays; applicants not getting timely help
- Former Bush spokesman bashes `combative' White House, says Iraq war unnecessary
- Indonesia withdraws from OPEC because it is no longer a net oil exporter
- Indonesia withdraws from OPEC because it is no longer a net oil exporter
- Jury in Graham trial reaches verdict on 1 count, to continue deliberations
- US envoy: Disarming North Korea by end of year 'will be a challenge'
- Serena Williams beats the fading light to reach third round at French Open
- Music and candidates: An uneasy alliance
- Campaign-song oddities from the past
- Under criticism from McCain, Obama considers visit to Iraq
- Australian swimmer Nick D'Arcy fails in appeal to be reinstated for Beijing Games
- Australian swimmer Nick D'Arcy fails in appeal to be reinstated for Beijing Games
- Va. college gets $7M for Latin American painting
- Clear Channel says full funding for $17.9 billion buyout now secured in escrow account
- Spanish hotel firm calls Nicaraguan government's lien on hotel unfair
- Defense alleges Gitmo detainee was victim of sleep-disruption tactic; seeks dismissal
- Qantas engineers' strike disrupts Australian domestic, international flights
- Qantas engineers' strike disrupts Australian domestic, international flights
- Zidane cancels Australian trip for all-star match
- Zidane cancels Australian trip for all-star match
- Growers agree to sell rice 10 percent below market price in Mexico
- China invites Taiwan to talks on charter flights, tourism
- Under criticism from McCain, Obama considers visit to Iraq
- Former Bush spokesman bashes 'combative' White House, says Iraq war unnecessary
- Va. college gets $7M for Latin American painting
- Kirk Douglas takes slide ride at LA playground dedication
- Rufino Tamayo painting sells for $7.2 million, sets new record for Latin American art
- Chase Utley hits major league best 17th homer in Phillies' 6-1 win over Rockies
- Crosby scores 2, gets Penguins back into finals with 3-2 win over Detroit
- NHL Playoffs Glance
- Giambi homers, Pettitte and bullpen help Yankees beat Orioles 4-2 to avert sweep
- AP Interview: Lee says Taiwan's new leader cautious on ties with China
- In wake of earthquake, China plans to speed up development of quake insurance
- In wake of earthquake, China plans to speed up development of quake insurance
- SKorea to announce final step for resumption of US beef imports
- SKorea to announce final step for resumption of US beef imports
- Sen. Dodd says 'change is coming to US-Latin American relations
- China and Taiwan agree to discuss charter flights and tourism
- US border governors seek action on security, crime fighting as Mexico faces wave of violence
- National Basketball Association Glance
- Boston moves 1 game from NBA finals with 106-102 victory over Detroit
- Newlyweds Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz confirm on blog they're expecting their first child
- Boston moves 1 game from NBA finals with 106-102 victory over Detroit
- California: Counties can start issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples June 17
- Oil falls back toward US$130 a barrel ahead of expected gains in US oil inventories
- Oil falls back toward US$130 a barrel ahead of expected gains in US oil inventories
- Federal appeals court revives lawsuits against Halliburton, subsidiary in deadly Iraq ambush
- WCup: FIFA's Iraq suspensionovershadows crucial Asian qualifiers
- WCup: FIFA's Iraq suspensionovershadows crucial Asian qualifiers
- UN, other agencies gaining greater access to cyclone victims
- Georgia Tech researcher develops snow-roving robots to roam the ice of Antarctica
- GE Energy signs $500 million for gas turbines, generators in Saudi Arabia
- Park Ji-sung fails to save SKorea from warmup loss
- Park Ji-sung fails to save SKorea from warmup loss
- American League Leaders
- Giambi homers, Pettitte and bullpen help Yankees beat Orioles 4-2 to avert sweep
- Chase Utley hits major league best 17th homer in Phillies' 6-1 win over Rockies
- Copa Libertadores: Fluminense forces 2-2 draw away at Boca in semifinal first leg
- Copa Libertadores Glance
- McCain to Obama: Go back to Iraq and see the facts
- Disgraced entrepreneur Alan Bond returns to ranks of Australia's 200 richest people
- Disgraced entrepreneur Alan Bond returns to ranks of Australia's 200 richest people
- Santos says Petronas to buy 40 percent stake in Australian LNG project for US$2.5 billion
- Santos says Petronas to buy 40 percent stake in Australian LNG project for US$2.5 billion
- McCain to Obama: Go back to Iraq and see the facts
- Chinese man detained for articles criticizing government's quake response is freed
- Chinese man detained for articles criticizing government's quake response is freed
- UN, other agencies gaining greater access to cyclone victims in Myanmar
- McCain to Obama: Go back to Iraq and see the facts
- Dollar rises against yen on better-than-expected U.S. durable goods orders
- Dollar rises against yen on better-than-expected U.S. durable goods orders
- Soccer's governing body lifts international ban on Iraq
- Soccer's governing body lifts international ban on Iraq
- Nepal assembly abolishes the monarchy, gives king 15 days to vacate palace
- Nepal assembly abolishes the monarchy, gives king 15 days to vacate palace
- Amnesty International: Fiji human rights on downward spiral since military coup
- Amnesty International: Fiji human rights on downward spiral since military coup
- Dollar rises against yen on better-than-expected U.S. durable goods orders
- Soccer's governing body lifts international ban on Iraq
- Soccer's governing body lifts international ban on Iraq
- UK lender reports house prices drop 2.5 percent in May
- Qantas engineers' strike disrupts Australian domestic, international flights
- Qantas engineers' strike disrupts Australian domestic, international flights
- Corinthians, Sport Recife qualify for final of Brazilian Cup
- Honda president intent on saving jobs, responding to small-car demand in North America
- Honda president intent on saving jobs, responding to small-car demand in North America
- Soccer's governing body lifts international ban on Iraq
- Soccer's governing body lifts international ban on Iraq
- Turkmenistan bans popular narcotic chewing tobacco
- Boston moves 1 game from NBA finals with 106-102 victory over Detroit
- Soccer's governing body lifts international ban on Iraq
- Soccer's governing body lifts international ban on Iraq
- SKorea announces it will implement US beef import agreement despite protests
- SKorea announces it will implement US beef import agreement despite protests
- UK lender reports house prices drop 2.5 percent in May
- Tongan princess says work on political change to begin next month
- Tongan princess says work on political change to begin next month
- Japan to face Classic All Blacks in tuneup for Pacific Nations Cup
- Japan to face Classic All Blacks in tuneup for Pacific Nations Cup
- Soccer's governing body lifts international ban on Iraq
- Soccer's governing body lifts international ban on Iraq
- Air Berlin's 1st-quarter loss narrows to euro59 million, airline says
- Dior issues Sharon Stone apology for 'karma' remark over China's earthquake
- Dior issues Sharon Stone apology for 'karma' remark over China's earthquake
- Pakistan stock index falls to 14-month low amid Musharraf resignation rumors, economic woes
- Pakistan stock index falls to 14-month low amid Musharraf resignation rumors, economic woes
- SKorea announces it will resume US beef imports
- SKorea announces it will resume US beef imports
- Pakistan stock index falls to 14-month low amid Musharraf resignation rumors, economic woes
- Pakistan stock index falls to 14-month low amid Musharraf resignation rumors, economic woes
- Publisher Axel Springer's 1Q profit leaps to euro449.9M on sale of stake in ProSiebenSat.1
- Olympic volunteer manual revised due to `inappropriate language' about disabled
- Olympic volunteer manual revised due to `inappropriate language' about disabled
- Japanese shares jump on better-than-expected US orders for durable goods
- Japanese shares jump on better-than-expected US orders for durable goods
- Qantas engineers' strike disrupts Australian domestic, international flights
- Qantas engineers' strike disrupts Australian domestic, international flights
- Qantas engineers' strike disrupts Australian domestic, international flights
- US child-support officials plan to use casinos to help target deadbeat parents
- Dior issues Sharon Stone apology for 'karma' remark over China's earthquake
- Dior issues Sharon Stone apology for 'karma' remark over China's earthquake
- Kyrgyz parliament speaker resigns
- Euro falls against dollar after US consumer data better than expected
- Asian airlines cut flights, hike surcharges to cope with soaring oil prices
- Asian airlines cut flights, hike surcharges to cope with soaring oil prices
- Opera House setting for opening of FIFA Congress
- Opera House setting for opening of FIFA Congress
- Dior issues Sharon Stone apology for 'karma' remark over China's earthquake
- Dior issues Sharon Stone apology for 'karma' remark over China's earthquake
- Oil falls back ahead of expected gains in US oil inventories
- Oil falls back ahead of expected gains in US oil inventories
- Soccer's governing body lifts international ban on Iraq
- Soccer's governing body lifts international ban on Iraq
- Liu Xiang prepares for pressure of Beijing Olympics
- German unemployment falls by 0.3 percent in May
- Romanian coach drops forward Florin Bratu, names final squad
- Report: Japan nominates economic professor for Bank of Japan policy board
- Report: Japan nominates economic professor for Bank of Japan policy board
- World Bank warns tidal flood may hit Jakarta next week
- Report: Japan nominates economic professor for Bank of Japan policy board
- Report: Japan nominates economic professor for Bank of Japan policy board
- China quake highlights advantages _ and costs _ of government's sway over business
- China quake highlights advantages _ and costs _ of government's sway over business
- Soccer's governing body lifts international ban on Iraq; suspends Chad-Sudan qualifier
- Soccer's governing body lifts international ban on Iraq; suspends Chad-Sudan qualifier
- World food prices set to fall from current record but will remain high, report says
- Chinese stocks fall on losses for banks, property developers
- Chinese stocks fall on losses for banks, property developers
- Detention of former EADS chief Forgeard in alleged insider trading probe extended
- McCain to Obama: Go back to Iraq and see the facts
- Zaragoza signs former Racing coach Marcelino to guide it out of second tier
- WCup: Australia wary of meeting an Iraq team with much to prove
- WCup: Australia wary of meeting an Iraq team with much to prove
- South Korea announces it will resume imports of US beef
- South Korea announces it will resume imports of US beef
- Bonn prosecutors probing Germany's Deutsche Telekom AG over monitored calls
- Coach Capello happy England playing his way after 2-0 victory over United States
- World food prices set to fall from current record but will remain high, report says
- Matthew Burke retires from rugby due to injuries
- Matthew Burke retires from rugby due to injuries
- Capello rests 7 Manchester United, Chelsea players for England's final game of the season
- World food prices set to fall from current record but will remain high, report says
- Opera House setting for opening of FIFA Congress
- Opera House setting for opening of FIFA Congress
- Rare video footage captures world's rarest rhino charging camera
- US dollar mostly higher, gold down in European morning trading
- German unemployment falls below 8 percent for first time in 15 years
- Rare video footage captures world's rarest rhino charging camera
- Mancini won't go away lightly from Inter, delaying apparent Mourinho arrival
- Hong Kong stocks lifted by upbeat U.S. goods data; telecoms gain
- Hong Kong stocks lifted by upbeat U.S. goods data; telecoms gain
- Oil falls back ahead of expected gains in US oil inventories, stronger dollar
- Trading of Roma shares suspended amid reports that Soros will help buy club
- Hyundai says it may manufacture small cars at Kia's US plant
- Hyundai says it may manufacture small cars at Kia's US plant
- Olympic volunteer manual revised due to `inappropriate language' about disabled
- Olympic volunteer manual revised due to `inappropriate language' about disabled
- Nepal assembly abolishes the monarchy, gives king 15 days to vacate palace
- Nepal assembly abolishes the monarchy, gives king 15 days to vacate palace
- Houston City Council authorizes spending to defend police department beard ban
- Honda president intent on saving jobs, responding to small-car demand in North America
- Honda president intent on saving jobs, responding to small-car demand in North America
- AirAsia says consumer slowdown a boon, posts 86 percent jump in quarterly profit
- AirAsia says consumer slowdown a boon, posts 86 percent jump in quarterly profit
- Pakistan stock index recovers after initial drop on Musharraf resignation rumors
- Pakistan stock index recovers after initial drop on Musharraf resignation rumors
- Coach Capello happy England playing his way after 2-0 victory over United States
- Long Island town's ban on clotheslines gets hung out to dry
- Venus Williams has much easier time in Paris, moves into 3rd round
- Macedonians to go to polls in election with big consequences for EU, NATO bid
- Canadian seeks to break four-decade US control of world migration body
- South Korea announces it will resume imports of US beef
- South Korea announces it will resume imports of US beef
- Cirque du Soleil unveils its first permanent Asian show, in gambling enclave of Macau
- Cirque du Soleil unveils its first permanent Asian show, in gambling enclave of Macau
- Sears Holding swings to a 1st-quarter loss as increased promotions and markdowns hurt margins
- Cirque du Soleil unveils its first permanent Asian show, in gambling enclave of Macau
- Romania retirement scheme dents profits at Greek telecoms operator OTE
- Donadoni to test Del Piero and Cassano together in Italy's Euro 2008 warmup against Belgium
- Air Berlin's 1st-quarter loss narrows to euro59 million, airline says
- Venus Williams, Jankovic advance to 3rd round at French Open
- London's FTSE-100 index up 23.7 points at 6,093.3
- SAfrican government decides against large camps for foreigners displaced by violence
- Hutchison Telecom to offer Apple's iPhone in Hong Kong, Macau
- Hutchison Telecom to offer Apple's iPhone in Hong Kong, Macau
- Lawyer says Naomi Campbell charged over Heathrow `rage' incident
- Japanese brewery to make beer from space barley
- Slovakia allowed to strengthen its currency against euro to cool inflation
- La Scala to stage Gore's "An Inconvenient Truth" for opera in 2011
- Most Asia markets rise following upbeat US durable goods report; Nikkei jumps 3 percent
- Most Asia markets rise following upbeat US durable goods report; Nikkei jumps 3 percent
- McCain to Obama: Go back to Iraq and see the facts
- Tata Motors shares plunge on fund-raising plan for Jaguar, Land Rover deal
- Tata Motors shares plunge on fund-raising plan for Jaguar, Land Rover deal
- Jordan's government cancels event hosting US ambassador after protest by hardline lawyers
- H.J. Heinz 4th-quarter profit rises on higher sales, price increases
- Infineon lowers Communication Solutions outlook on weaker wireless platform volume
- World food prices set to fall from current record but will remain high, report says
- Yahoo CEO Yang stands behind handling of Microsoft bid, says his company is not 'under siege'
- Bush ex-spokesman says he didn't object to start of Iraq war despite his worries at time
- Sevilla signs Argentina under-20 midfielder Lautaro Acosta
- Embattled FIA president faces more pressure to resign after letter from top automobile clubs
- German justice minister defends planned new VW law against EU criticism
- French Open Results
- Euro economic confidence flat in May
- South Korea announces it will resume imports of US beef
- South Korea announces it will resume imports of US beef
- Bush ex-spokesman says he didn't object to start of Iraq war despite his worries at time
- Behind-the-scenes film showing Marilyn Monroe, Clark Gable making `Misfits' is up for auction
- Lawyer says Naomi Campbell charged over Heathrow `rage' incident
- Critic of Islam Ayaan Hirsi Ali publishes Dutch children's book
- Midfielder Patrik Berger leaves Aston Villa for Sparta Prague
- Milram team fires rider Igor Astarloa after suspicious blood test
- Opera House setting for opening of FIFA Congress
- Opera House setting for opening of FIFA Congress
- U.S. ski resort waits on 2013 World Championships hosting vote
- Venus Williams, Jankovic advance to 3rd round at French Open
- WTO chief slams US farm bill, says it sends "bad signal" during global trade talks
- US economy grows at a 0.9 percent pace, better than first thought but still weak
- US economy grows at a 0.9 percent pace, better than first thought but still weak
- Indian shares drop; Tata Motors, Ambuja Cements lead fall
- Indian shares drop; Tata Motors, Ambuja Cements lead fall
- Michelle Wie shoots 3-under 69 at German Open
- Midfielder Patrik Berger leaves Aston Villa for Sparta Prague
- US economy grows at a 0.9 percent pace, better than first thought but still weak
- Women's Asian Cup: Australia beats Taiwan 4-0 in rain-soaked game
- Women's Asian Cup: Australia beats Taiwan 4-0 in rain-soaked game
- South Korea announces it will resume imports of US beef
- South Korea announces it will resume imports of US beef
- More Americans sign up for unemployment benefits
- EU gives Poland final, one-month deadline to end shipyard subsidies
- Japan drops Takahara from squad for World Cup qualifiers
- Japan drops Takahara from squad for World Cup qualifiers
- Injured Tendulkar to miss Bangladesh tri-series, Asia Cup
- Injured Tendulkar to miss Bangladesh tri-series, Asia Cup
- Heinz earnings up 7.2 percent in 4th qtr as higher prices help offset rising commodity costs
- Lawyer says Naomi Campbell charged with assaulting 2 police in Heathrow `rage' incident
- Michelle Wie shoots 4-under 68 at German Open
- US economy grows at a 0.9 percent pace, better than first thought but still weak
- German unemployment falls below 8 percent for first time in 15 years
- Bavarian man's quirky marriage proposal triggers UFO alert
- US economy grows at a 0.9 percent pace, better than first thought but still weak
- Sears swings to a 1st-quarter loss as increased promotions and markdowns hurt margins
- Flush with oil cash, Dubai pours money into music
- Jankovic advances despite troubling humidity at French Open
- Germany expected at full strength for final Euro 2008 warm-up against Serbia
- Nepal assembly abolishes the monarchy, gives king 15 days to vacate palace
- Nepal assembly abolishes the monarchy, gives king 15 days to vacate palace
- People familiar with plan say General Motors managers working on further restructuring steps
- Behind-the-scenes film showing Marilyn Monroe, Clark Gable making `Misfits' is up for auction
- Vienna official warns of increased domestic violence during Euro 2008
- Oil falls to near US$129 a barrel on gains seen in US oil inventories, stronger dollar
- US stocks trade mixed after GDP, jobless claims data
- McCain to Obama: Go back to Iraq and see the facts
- NY company buying Atlantic City's Trump Marina casino, plans to call it "Margaritaville'
- Infineon lowers Communication Solutions outlook on weaker wireless platform volume
- Liverpool to hold talks with Javier Mascherano over Olympic prospects
- Peter Taylor named manager of League Two club Wycombe
- Abandon Zimbabwe runoff to stop violence, save lives, says former Mugabe loyalist
- EU gives Poland final, one-month deadline to end shipyard subsidies
- Myanmar takes swipe at donors, says cyclone victims do not need 'bars of chocolate'
- Trading of Roma shares suspended amid reports that Soros will help buy club
- French Open Results
- US stocks fluctuate after GDP, jobless claims data
- Cash-squeezed customers searching for food bargains drive Costco's 3rd-quarter results higher
- Venus Williams, Jankovic advance to 3rd round at French Open
- World Bank warns tidal flood may hit Jakarta next week
- Bahrain activist, group denounce halt of permits for Bangladeshi workers after fatal stabbing
- US banking industry profits nearly halved in first quarter to $19.3 billion
- Top Nordic combined skier Hannu Manninen of Finland retires
- JPMorgan's $2.2B buyout of Bear Stearns gets OK from shareholders; deal set to close by Friday
- Bush greets Mormon church leaders, attends fundraisers for presidential candidate McCain
- Atlantic City's Trump Marina being sold to NY company that plans to name it 'Margaritaville'
- JPMorgan's $2.2B buyout of Bear Stearns gets OK from shareholders; deal set to close by Friday
- German prosecutors probing Deutsche Telekom AG over monitored calls
- Majority in Norwegian parliament agrees on new law allowing gay weddings, adoptions
- Quality reserves give France strong depth at European Championship
- Texas appeals court reverses $26 million verdict against Merck in first Vioxx case
- US ready to deal with former Nepalese rebels
- US banking industry profits nearly halved in first quarter to $19.3 billion, a 46 percent drop
- Rice says Bush clear about Iraq war
- Crude prices surge after Energy Department reports surprise drop in oil, gasoline stocks
- New Jersey and Texas appeals courts scrap awards against Merck from early Vioxx cases
- JPMorgan's $2.2B buyout of Bear Stearns gets OK from shareholders; deal set to close by Friday
- McClellan says he did not object to start of Iraq war despite worries at time
- Bank of England dilemma highlighted by house price and retail sales data
- Wife of entertainer Bill Murray seeks divorce from former `Saturday Night Live' star
- Myanmar officially adopts new military-backed constitution
- Myanmar officially adopts new military-backed constitution
- Embattled FIA president faces more pressure to resign after letter from top automobile clubs
- Rare video footage captures world's rarest rhino charging camera
- German prosecutors probing Deutsche Telekom AG over monitored calls
- WHO, other agencies launch US$28 million plan for health care of Myanmar cyclone victims
- Crude prices fluctuate after US Energy Department says surprise drop in oil stocks temporary
- World food prices set to fall from current record but will remain high, report says
- Foes start fight over NY order granting government benefits to gay couples married elsewhere
- Abandon Zimbabwe runoff to stop violence, save lives, says former Mugabe loyalist
- Federal Reserve to keep making bank loans available to ease credit stresses
- German unemployment falls below 8 percent for first time in 15 years
- Berlin Philharmonic to play in historic Templehof airport hangar
- Lawsuits over chocolate pricing consolidated in US federal court
- Japanese scientists create microscopic noodle bowl using nanotechnology
- Japanese scientists create microscopic noodle bowl using nanotechnology
- Voigt wins 18th Giro stage, Contador retains overall lead
- Suez strikes deal to sell Belgian unit to ENI, clearing way for Gaz de France merger
- Wife of entertainer Bill Murray seeks divorce from former `Saturday Night Live' star
- Spanish inflation up to 4.7 pc
- Ohio coroner says R&B singer Sean Levert died of natural causes, rules out foul play
- Edoardo Molinari shoots 64 to take 1-stroke lead at Wales Open
- Turkish court orders closure of gay association for violating public morality
- Newlyweds Ashlee Simpson-Wentz and Pete Wentz confirm they're expecting their first child
- Man United unveils statue of Best, Law and Charlton at Old Trafford
- Italian government says emergency funding gives Alitalia 12-month lifeline
- Iranian minister says Americans want change in Bush policies
- People familiar with plan say General Motors managers working on further restructuring steps
- McCain to Obama: Go back to Iraq and see the facts
- Nadal moves into third round at French Open with easy win
- EU gives Poland final, one-month deadline to end shipyard subsidies
- Crude prices fall after US Energy Department says surprise drop in oil stocks temporary
- US to deal with former Maoist rebels in Nepal who now hold top government positions
- Badminton federation hails fresh start after top official resigns
- Venezuela's Chavez creates new intelligence agencies
- Report: Chelsea continues coaching clear-out by firing Ten Cate days after dismissing Grant
- Nadal, Venus Williams, Jankovic advance to 3rd round at French Open
- World food prices set to fall from current record but will remain high, report says
- Study of cremated remains show Stonehenge was a burial ground far longer than first believed
- China and Taiwan agree to discuss charter flights and tourism
- Soo Chow University
- National Taiwan Museum
- National Palace Museum
- What's On
- Think bright, think crisp, think refreshing
- Try making your own rubs
- For the record
- Lauper's new dance album
- Blues guitarist Buddy Guy never fails to give inspiration
- Alicia Keys isn't just about music anymore - she is on a mission
- Israeli Couscous Salad brings 'faux grain' to the forefront
- Spielberg, Lucas point fingers at each other
- Oslo to move Munch Museum to city
- Erotica and furniture meet at Klimt Liverpool exhibition
- Intelligent steroid doc sees both sides of the issue
- Home-intruder horror show relies upon victims behaving like absolute idiots
- Eleven questions for Tanna Frederick
- China's rich have insatiable appetite for haute couture
- 'Sex and the City' girls back and worth the wait for cast
- Crosby scores twice as Penguins clip Red Wings
- Capello praises captain Terry after England victory over U.S.
- Nadal to face qualifier, weather permitting
- Celtics stars shine in win over Pistons
- Giambi homers to help Yankees win
- End of an era as another Himalayan kingdom tumbles
- Iran's housing prices turn many into millionaires
- In Brief
- Train wrecks in Boston, Chicago kill 1, hurt many
- Gunman kills six in Bosnian town
- U.S. presses U.N. to broaden search for secret nuclear sites in Syria
- South Korea dismisses rumors about death of North's leader
- Bomb at Philippine air base kills 3, military official says
- Wu gives Taiwan away to CCP's Hu
- Taipei shares close slightly up
- Luxury goods maker Burberry's full-year profit rises 23 percent
- In Brief
- Greenback edges higher in Asia amid easing economic concerns
- Market shares up boosted by signs of business investment
- U.S. durable goods orders show strength
- Ford workers to face layoffs
- Clear Channel says full funding for US$18b buyout now secured
- Ban on U.S. beef imports lifted in South Korea despite protests
- GE to cut water use and raise sales target
- Hsieh calls for patience in cross-strait exchanges
- Preferential mortgage loan program expected next year
- Lin explores loss of innocence in film 'Winds of September'
- In Brief
- Foreign business leader urges Taiwan industry to go green
- MAC says '2nd channel' will not replace government's role
- Taipei preparing legislation for breastfeeding mothers
- 'Students from China must wait for 3 years to study in Taiwan'
- Ministry of Justice to investigate Kaohsiung MRT case allegations
- Chiang mausoleums will reopen to the public, MOTC announces
- Task force to be given access to data listed as classified information
- Protesters besiege capital in India over job quotas
- Iraqi prime minister calls for debt relief
- Taiwan, China to resume talks in June, SEF says
- Obama's doctor says Democratic presidential candidate in 'excellent health'
- Federer, Nadal advance to 3rd round at French Open; Venus, Jankovic, too
- Convenience stores expected to stop offering disposable utensils
- Recommendations for Control Yuan seats wanted: Presidential Office
- Premier to outline agenda priorities in report to legislature
- China and Taiwan agree to discuss charter flights and tourism
- Taiwan, Latin American countries could develop green energy together
- Premier pledges to revive Taiwan's economy
- Premier maps out realistic diplomacy with flexibility
- National Palace Museum launches Pissarro exhibition
- Taipei MRT fares for EasyCard users to be reduced for summer months
- DOH launches ad to raise awareness of new anti-tobacco act
- Taiwan donations for Sichuan quake relief reach US$112.36 million
- Public should improve knowledge about cancer: experts
- Premier promises adequate supply of fertilizer
- Ma, Hu deserve Nobel Prize should Taiwan, China reconcile: scholar
- THSRC to increase service as revenues continue to lag
- EasyCard system to be introduced on Taipei section of railway
- Boosting economy Cabinet's top priority: premier
- Giro d'Italia Results
- Wife of actor Bill Murray seeks divorce
- Lukoil, Gazprom announce major Caspian Sea oil and gas field discovery
- Correction: JetBlue founder Neeleman's new Brazilian airline story
- Obama's doctor says Democratic presidential candidate in 'excellent health'
- Chelsea continues coaching clear-out by firing Henk Ten Cate days after dismissing Grant
- JPMorgan's $2.2B buyout of Bear Stearns gets OK from shareholders; deal set to close by Friday
- Struggling Gretna demoted to 3rd division in Scotland because of ongoing financial woes
- South Korean protesters denounce government's move to allow in US beef
- South Korean protesters denounce government's move to allow in US beef
- German prosecutors probing Deutsche Telekom AG over monitored calls
- New Jersey and Texas appeals courts scrap awards against Merck from early Vioxx cases
- Voigt wins 18th Giro stage, Contador retains overall lead
- Iranian minister says Americans want change in Bush policies
- Nepal assembly abolishes the monarchy, gives king 15 days to vacate palace
- Nepal assembly abolishes the monarchy, gives king 15 days to vacate palace
- Goalkeeper Pepe Reina resigned to backing up Casillas for Spain at Euro 2008
- Coroner says R&B singer Sean Levert died of natural causes, rules out foul play
- Federer advances to 3rd round at French Open after losing 1st set
- Dunkin' Donuts pulls Rachael Ray ad over scarf that some see as terrorist symbol
- Federer, Nadal advance to 3rd round at French Open; Venus, Jankovic, too
- Presumed Colombian paramilitaries kidnap 3 in Ecuador
- Obama's doctor says Democratic presidential candidate in 'excellent health'
- Federer advances to third round at French Open after losing 1st set
- Euro declines against dollar as US growth revised upward
- Oil falls after US Energy Department says surprise drop in supplies due to temporary factor
- Myanmar lashes out at donors, says cyclone victims do not need 'bars of chocolate'
- US dollar mostly up, gold down in European trading
- US stocks jump after GDP data, MasterCard comments
- Pogrebnyak might miss Russia's Euro 2008 squad after serious injury
- Track coach Trevor Graham guilty of one count of lying in BALCO investigation
- Italian gov't says emergency funding gives Alitalia 12-month lifeline
- Australia and South Korea both win at Women's Asian Cup
- GM says 19,000 US hourly workers will take its latest buyout and retirement offers
- Austrian resort Schladming wins vote to host 2013 ski worlds
- US regulator discloses investigation of crude-oil contracts
- GM says 19,000 US hourly workers are taking its latest buyout and retirement offers
- Obama considers Iraq visit amid Republican criticism of foreign policy experience
- Sugar prices sink to 7-month low on supply glut
- Michelle Wie shoots 4-under 68 at German Open
- GM says 19,000 US hourly workers will take its latest buyout and retirement offers
- McCain increasingly trying to define Democratic rival Obama
- Sports court to rule on June 6 in Justin Gatlin doping appeal case
- Melissa Gilbert cast as `Ma' Ingalls in `Little House' musical at Minneapolis' Guthrie Theater
- Track coach Trevor Graham guilty of one count of lying in BALCO investigation
- Inter finally announces it has fired coach Roberto Mancini
- Peru signs trade pact with Canada; Singapore next
- Inter finally announces it has fired coach Roberto Mancini
- US banking industry profits nearly halved in first quarter to $19.3 billion, a 46 percent drop
- EU appeals WTO ruling in beef hormone dispute with US, Canada
- Inter finally announces it has fired coach Roberto Mancini
- NY agencies to recognize gay marriages performed in states, countries where it is legal
- Federer, Nadal advance to 3rd round at French Open; Venus, Jankovic, too
- Iran's foreign minister slams `mistaken policies' of U.S.-led coalition in Iraq
- Iran says US campaign proves America wants change from Bush
- Lawsuits over chocolate pricing consolidated in US federal court near industry giant Hershey
- GM says 19,000 US hourly workers will take its latest buyout and retirement offers
- Inter finally announces it has fired coach Roberto Mancini
- Federal Reserve to keep making bank loans available to ease credit stresses
- Italy defender Chiellini cuts lip, requires 5 stitches
- Commodity Futures Trading Commission discloses investigation of crude oil contracts
- For NY gay couples, marriage rights to be just a plane ride away
- Alleged captain of New York Mafia family surrenders to police
- Brazilian debt boosted to investment grade by Fitch Ratings
- Cuca resigns as manager of Botafogo after Brazilian Cup semif loss, reports say
- Gold down
- Turkish court orders closure of gay rights group it says violated public morality
- Bush greets Mormon church leaders, attends fundraisers for presidential candidate McCain
- Oil falls after US Energy Department says surprise drop in stocks due to temporary factors
- White House issues climate report under court order 4 years late
- New Zealand man fined for assault after throwing hedgehog at teen
- California ruling revives gay marriage debate, but impact on evangelical vote disputed
- Director Joseph Pevney dies at 96; did 'Star Trek' series, Cagney's `Man of a Thousand Faces'
- In wake of Pettigrew admission, IAAF considers ways to go beyond 8-year retroactive rule
- Brazilian debt boosted to investment grade by Fitch Ratings
- French Open Results
- Van Nistelrooy scores again, but Netherlands held to 1-1 draw against Denmark
- Study of cremated remains show Stonehenge was a burial ground far longer than first believed
- Former EADS chief Forgeard transferred before judge in alleged insider trading probe
- Obama's doctor says Democratic presidential candidate in 'excellent health'
- Edoardo Molinari shoots 64 to take 1-stroke lead at Wales Open
- French Open Results
- Dell profit, revenue jumps in fiscal 1st quarter, beating analyst expectations
- NY prosecutors announce arrest of reputed Gambino captain in sprawling mob case
- Amid bad news on food crisis, World Bank offers additional $1.2 billion in grants, loans
- US stocks end higher after decline in oil, GDP revision
- JPMorgan's buyout of Bear Stearns gets OK from shareholders; deal set to close by Friday
- Amid bad news on food crisis, World Bank offers additional $1.2 billion in grants, loans
- 'A match can be a nightmare': Fabrice Santoro loses 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 to relentless David Ferrer
- Justice charges Belgian, German companies with rigging bids, fixing prices for military moves
- Clinton supporters mobilizing in Washington in push to count Michigan, Florida primaries
- Commodity Futures Trading Commission discloses investigation of crude oil contracts
- Guatemala: 5 paramilitaries sentenced to 780 years for civil war massacre
- Sugar prices sink to 7-month low on supply glut
- Investment firms reduce borrowing, banks step up, from Fed's emergency lending program
- US stocks jump after decline in oil, GDP revision
- Real Madrid president moves to soothe relations with Man United over Ronaldo
- Van Nistelrooy scores again, but Netherlands held to 1-1 draw against Denmark
- Cornet carries local hopes at French Open after loss of Mauresmo
- Researchers to examine how video games can improve health
- Ex-UBS banker set to plead guilty in US tax evasion case
- French Open at a glance
- Van Nistelrooy scores again, but Netherlands held to 1-1 draw against Denmark
- Dell profit, sales jump in 1Q, beating analyst expectations
- New York prosecutors say rogue Credit Suisse investment banker deserves a long prison term
- Van Nistelrooy scores again, but Netherlands held to 1-1 draw against Denmark
- Federal regulators consider plan to provide high-speed Internet service with content filtering
- Ex-UBS banker set to plead guilty in US tax evasion case
- Brazilian debt boosted to investment grade by Fitch Ratings
- Obama considers Iraq visit amid Republican criticism of foreign policy experience
- Robbie Keane gives Ireland a 1-0 win over Colombia in friendly
- Dyson banks on Gayle, batting for stronger showing
- Guatemala: 5 paramilitaries sentenced to 780 years for civil war massacre
- Turkey gets 2-0 win over Finland in final warmup game ahead of Euro 2008
- Coach guilty of one count of lying to feds in BALCO investigation
- Turkey gets 2-0 win over Finland in final warmup game ahead of Euro 2008
- Thursday's International Soccer Results
- Soccer overseers allow Iraq to resume World Cup bid
- Soccer overseers allow Iraq to resume World Cup bid
- Commodity Futures Trading Commission discloses investigation of crude oil contracts
- Supreme Court rules in favor of embryonic stem cell research in Brazil
- Coroner says R&B singer Sean Levert died of natural causes, rules out foul play
- Retired general is White House pick to investigate US reconstruction spending in Afghanistan
- Brazil's top court rules in favor of embryonic stem cell research
- Source: Ford plans to build Fiesta subcompact in Mexico
- Fed's loans to banks climb to highest on record, while investment firms scale back
- Robbie Keane gives Ireland a 1-0 win over Colombia in friendly
- Tom Democrats to push for quick resolution to race when primaries end next week
- US logs better but still weak growth; far from being out of the woods
- Union: Coppola resumes filming of "Tetro" in Argentina following labor complaint
- Qantas engineers' strike disrupts Australian domestic, international flights
- Qantas engineers' strike disrupts Australian domestic, international flights
- CNN reporter says she felt pressure while at NBC News to do positive war stories
- Robbie Keane gives Ireland a 1-0 win over Colombia in friendly
- Canadian government to appeal B.C. court ruling that keeps supervised injection site open
- Canadian government to appeal court ruling that keeps supervised injection site open
- Commodity Futures Trading Commission discloses investigation of crude oil contracts
- "Star Trek" theme composer Alexander Courage dies at 88
- Actor Harvey Korman dies in Los Angeles at 81
- Person with knowledge of meeting says United, US Airways CEOs talk, but no word on result
- McClellan says he believed in Bush and did not object to start of Iraq war despite misgivings
- Britney Spears attorney argues she isn't yet fit to participate in probate trial
- Lawyers say US rushing trial of 9/11 defendants to influence elections
- Tenor Marcello Giordani cancels performances because of herniated disk
- US banking industry profits nearly halved in first quarter to $19.3 billion, a 46 percent drop
- Brazil's top court rules in favor of embryonic stem cell research
- Former EADS chief Forgeard faces preliminary charges in alleged insider trading probe
- Steven Tyler says he checked into rehab for 'quiet environment' to recover from foot surgeries
- Fed's loans to banks climb to highest on record, while investment firms scale back
- Former EADS chief Forgeard faces preliminary charges in alleged insider trading probe
- Study suggests bacteria may contribute to unexplained, sudden baby deaths
- Britain's Cabinet received early warnings about links between smoking and cancer
- Friday, June 6
- Top Democrats intend to push for quick end to nomination battle
- Copley News Service sold to Los Angeles-based Creators Syndicate
- Harvey Korman, part of comic force behind 'Carol Burnett Show,' 'Blazing Saddles,' dies at 81
- Goggin dominates back nine greens, takes one-stroke lead at Memorial
- Recognition of gay marriages in the state of New York faces battle
- `It looks like she's going to cry': Drama and laughs as 45 advance in US National Spelling Bee
- Nepal is reborn as a republic, gives king 15 days to vacate palace
- Nepal is reborn as a republic, gives king 15 days to vacate palace
- Trade-offs in dealing with Myanmar's junta: UN chief walked tightrope to win aid concessions
- Webb, Kim out front as Sorenstam falters in first round of Ginn Tribute
- South Korean protesters denounce government's move to allow in US beef
- Japanese scientists create microscopic noodle bowl using nanotechnology
- Japanese scientists create microscopic noodle bowl using nanotechnology
- Berliners annoyed with roving boars
- Shining Path on the rise again
- England arrives in Trinidad for Caribbean friendly
- Andrew Wyeth granddaughter gives tours
- Publishing convention not quite green
- 'Sex and the City': What you need to now
- Can women make 'Sex and the City' a hit?
- Mauresmo eliminated on the clay of Roland Garros at French Open
- Original Kazoo Co. stays true to name
- German quartet makes teens swoon
- Lady Antebellum living up to the buzz
- 'Rafta, Rafta' has universal themes
- Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luc Bourdon killed in motorcycle crash
- 'Sex and the City' satisfies fans
- Super 14 final will launch Deans' Wallabies career
- Super 14 final will launch Deans' Wallabies career
- 'Foot Fist' an amusingly awkward kick
- That Was the Week That Was
- Lawyers say US rushing trial of 9/11 defendants to influence elections
- Celebrity Birthdays
- Wrap-up of entertainment quotes
- Starbucks to open first Argentine store in capital
- Review:'Penny Arcade,"Teenage Zombies'
- Argentine government modifies unpopular export taxes; farmers say its not enough
- FIFA officially closes book on failed MasterCard deal
- FIFA officially closes book on failed MasterCard deal
- McClellan book `What Happened' is a surprise hit for many, even publishers
- The top ten music in the United States
- Brazil's top court rules in favor of embryonic stem cell research
- Top Democrats intend to push for quick end to nomination battle
- Harvey Korman, part of comic force behind 'Carol Burnett Show,' 'Blazing Saddles,' dies at 81
- Canadian Prime Minister's office backtracks after blunder involving Italy
- Japan's consumer prices rise 0.9 percent in April on soaring oil costs
- Japan's consumer prices rise 0.9 percent in April on soaring oil costs
- Japan's jobless rate rises to 4.0 percent in April
- Japan's jobless rate rises to 4.0 percent in April
- Japan's industrial output falls 0.3 percent in April
- Japan's industrial output falls 0.3 percent in April
- US withdraws Fulbright scholarships from 8 Palestinian students in West Bank
- US withdraws Fulbright scholarships from 8 Palestinian students in Gaza
- Crede and Konerko homer, White Sox beat Rays 5-1 in matchup of division leaders
- Survey: Americans made 41 million fewer trips by airplane this year because of hassles
- Activist Chicago priest apologizes after mocking Clinton in Obama's church
- Soccer overseers allow Iraq to resume World Cup bid
- Soccer overseers allow Iraq to resume World Cup bid
- Harvey Korman, part of comic force behind 'Carol Burnett Show,' 'Blazing Saddles,' dies at 81
- China quake survivors struggle to eke out a living, selling what they find amid ruins
- New Zealand dairy farmers to get record milk payout; raised 6.8 percent from April forecast
- New Zealand dairy farmers to get record milk payout; raised 6.8 percent from April forecast
- Obama distances himself from another Chicago clergyman after priest mocks Clinton
- Wright hits 2 HRs off Penny, Mets beat Torre, Dodgers 8-4
- Toni Braxton's Las Vegas show canceled so performer can focus on health
- Review: `Lost' brilliantly wraps up Season 4 with answers, new questions and a flash of light
- Venezuela's Chavez says death of Colombian rebel chief shouldn't make anybody happy
- FIFA members overwhelmingly support objectives of '6+5" rule
- FIFA members overwhelmingly support objectives of '6+5" rule
- Minnesota beats Royals 5-1 and hands Kansas City its 11th loss in a row
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- FIFA officially adopts new WADA doping code at annual Congress
- FIFA officially adopts new WADA doping code at annual Congress
- White, Douglas help Fever edge Sparks 82-78 in 2OT, hand Parker first pro loss
- Venus Williams reaches 3rd round at French Open
- Teams for Saturday's Super 14 final
- FIFA members overwhelmingly support objectives of '6+5" rule
- FIFA members overwhelmingly support objectives of '6+5" rule
- Santos rallies for a 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul in first leg of Mexican championship
- National Basketball Association Glance
- Toyota weighs options, denies decision for Prius production at US plant run with GM
- Toyota weighs options, denies decision for Prius production at US plant run with GM
- Bryant scores 39 points to lead Lakers past Spurs 100-92 and into the NBA finals
- Santos rallies for a 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul in first leg of Mexican championship
- McCain's endorses proposal for global compact of more than 100 democracies
- Dell shares up nearly 10 percent on report of profit, revenue jump in fiscal 1st quarter
- Venezuela's Chavez says no one should celebrate Colombian rebel chief's death
- American League Leaders
- Minnesota beats Royals 5-1 and hands Kansas City its 11th loss in a row
- Origin Energy shares hit record high after rejection of BG Group takeover
- Origin Energy shares hit record high after rejection of BG Group takeover
- New Zealand dairy farmers to get record milk payout; raised 6.8 percent from April forecast
- New Zealand dairy farmers to get record milk payout; raised 6.8 percent from April forecast
- Wright hits 2 HRs off Penny, Mets beat Torre, Dodgers 8-4
- Venezuela increases petroleum imports despite vast deposits at home
- Mexican Soccer Results
- SKorean opposition parties discuss how to block US beef imports
- SKorean opposition parties discuss how to block US beef imports
- Revolution earn 2-2 tie with D.C. United after second half goals by Cristman, Dube
- Obama campaign mastered party rules and used them to foil Clinton
- Japan's economy shows fresh signs of deterioration as unemployment rate rises to 4 percent
- Japan's economy shows fresh signs of deterioration as unemployment rate rises to 4 percent
- Waiting for the next phenomenon, publishers expect book sales to stay flat for next few years
- Oil prices fall to near US$126 despite drop in US crude stocks; focus turns back to dollar
- Oil prices fall to near US$126 despite drop in US crude stocks; focus turns back to dollar
- Top Democrats intend to push for quick end to nomination battle
- Indonesia's poorest reeling after fuel prices jump nearly 30 percent
- Vice President Cheney says Iraq withdrawal would lead to future return engagement
- Venezuela increases petroleum imports despite vast deposits at home
- Nicaragua reaches deal on ownership stake in Spanish energy firm Union Fenosa
- Lawsuits over chocolate pricing consolidated in US federal court near industry giant Hershey
- Japan's economy shows fresh signs of deterioration as unemployment rate rises to 4 percent
- Japan's economy shows fresh signs of deterioration as unemployment rate rises to 4 percent
- Australian Prime Minister under fire from public servants over work pace
- Australian Prime Minister under fire from public servants over work pace
- Pelosi, Obama, Hillary Clinton edging out Kennedy as favorite bogeyman of conservatives
- Indonesia's poorest reeling after fuel prices jump nearly 30 percent
- FIFA considering naming 2018 and 2022 World Cup venues at same time
- FIFA considering naming 2018 and 2022 World Cup venues at same time
- FIFA officially adopts new WADA doping code at annual Congress
- FIFA officially adopts new WADA doping code at annual Congress
- Nepal's deposed king formally given order to leave the royal palace
- Report: China Merchants Bank to buy Hong Kong's Wing Lung Bank
- Report: China Merchants Bank to buy Hong Kong's Wing Lung Bank
- Africa, Japan pledge to tackle food crisis, boost economic growth
- Twins win 5-1 to inflict Royals' 11th straight loss
- WHO criticizes tobacco industry focus on Asian young people
- Dollar falls versus yen in Asia ahead of US income, spending data
- Dollar falls versus yen in Asia ahead of US income, spending data
- Former EADS chief Forgeard faces preliminary charges in alleged insider trading probe
- Euro falls further against dollar on better than expected U.S. data
- Japanese shares rise as oil falls, yen weakens; softer yen spurs buying of exporters' stocks
- Japanese shares rise as oil falls, yen weakens; softer yen spurs buying of exporters' stocks
- Israeli poll finds Netanyahu would win elections
- South Korean opposition parties to ask court to block imports of US beef
- South Korean opposition parties to ask court to block imports of US beef
- UK-based business-class airline Silverjet suspends operations
- Australian woman gives birth to healthy baby after rare full-term ectopic pregnancy
- Nuclear envoys of North, South Korea meet in Beijing
- US beef imports set to resume but finding it may prove difficult
- US beef imports set to resume but finding it may prove difficult
- British-based business class airline Silverjet suspends operations
- Top Democrats intend to push for quick end to nomination battle
- Real race to win 2016 Olympics bid set to begin
- Indonesia's poorest reeling after fuel prices jump nearly 30 percent
- Vietnam's inflation may average 22 percent this year, minister says
- Vietnam's inflation may average 22 percent this year, minister says
- Shape of Coca-Cola bottle wins official trademark registration in Japan after court fight
- Shape of Coca-Cola bottle wins official trademark registration in Japan after court fight
- Qantas flight schedules back to normal after engineers' strike over wages
- Qantas flight schedules back to normal after engineers' strike over wages
- South Korean opposition parties ask court to block imports of US beef
- South Korean opposition parties ask court to block imports of US beef
- FIFA members overwhelmingly support objectives of '6+5" rule
- FIFA members overwhelmingly support objectives of '6+5" rule
- Oil prices fall below US$126 despite drop in US crude stocks as investors eye dollar, demand
- Oil prices fall below US$126 despite drop in US crude stocks as investors eye dollar, demand
- Yusuf Pathan joins brother Irfan in India's one-day squad for upcoming series
- Yusuf Pathan joins brother Irfan in India's one-day squad for upcoming series
- Navy records: McCain's father had rocky start to illustrious Navy career
- Reports: Barcelona signs new coach Guardiola to a 2-year contract
- India's economy grows 8.8 percent in January-March quarter
- India's economy grows 8.8 percent in January-March quarter
- Iraqi prime minister says national reconciliation nearly completed
- Europe's finest lag behind Argentina, Brazil
- Euro inflation bounces back to 3.6 percent high
- Gay and Bolt's 100-meter showdown to drag athletics out of courts
- German parliament clears way for partial privatization of Deutsche Bahn AG
- US senator says India, China must pressure Myanmar's junta for democracy
- US senator says India, China must pressure Myanmar's junta for democracy
- Iraqi prime minister says national reconciliation nearly completed
- Van Basten still has challenge in getting his defense in shape for Euro 2008
- US dollar up, gold down in European morning trading
- Drummer for rock group Hanson becomes a father for first time
- England hands Tim Ambrose chance to establish himself as first-choice wicketkeeper
- Delegate in hospital after being hit by car during FIFA Congress
- Euro 2008 fans offered rail station sleepovers to solve Swiss accommodation shortage
- Delegate in hospital after being hit by car during FIFA Congress
- Oil prices fall below US$126 despite drop in US crude stocks as investors eye dollar, demand
- Amy Winehouse to play Nelson Mandela 90th birthday concert
- Iraqi prime minister says national reconciliation nearly completed
- Hong Kong stocks rise as oil prices fall; refiners and airlines gain
- Hong Kong stocks rise as oil prices fall; refiners and airlines gain
- Israeli poll finds Netanyahu would win elections
- China shares rise on expectations for strong economic outlook, lower inflation
- China shares rise on expectations for strong economic outlook, lower inflation
- Italian Finance Minister says Intesa Sanpaolo advising government on Alitalia sale
- Spain uses friendly against Peru to fiddle with attack ahead of Euro 2008
- Homeless Japanese woman arrested after living undetected in man's closet for a year
- Shape of Coca-Cola bottle wins official trademark registration in Japan after court fight
- Shape of Coca-Cola bottle wins official trademark registration in Japan after court fight
- Serena Williams upset by Srebotnik at French Open
- Serena Williams upset by Srebotnik at French Open
- French Open Results
- Indian shares rise; Ranbaxy Laboratories, software shares lead gains
- Indian shares rise; Ranbaxy Laboratories, software shares lead gains
- FIFA members overwhelmingly support objectives of '6+5" rule
- FIFA members overwhelmingly support objectives of '6+5" rule
- Italian Finance Minister says Intesa Sanpaolo advising government on Alitalia sale
- Irish rockers Bono, Geldof edit special Africa edition for Japanese newspaper
- Irish rockers Bono, Geldof edit special Africa edition for Japanese newspaper
- Romania defender Dorin Goian injures tendon in training ahead of Euro 2008
- South Korean opposition parties ask court to block imports of US beef
- South Korean opposition parties ask court to block imports of US beef
- Report: UK police official says political leaders should consider negotiations with al-Qaida
- Hannover signs Finland striker Forssell from Birmingham City
- London's FTSE 100 index up 10.4 points at 6,078.5
- Top Democrats intend to push for quick end to US presidential nomination battle
- Asia markets track Wall Street higher as oil prices sink; Nikkei at highest in nearly 5 months
- Asia markets track Wall Street higher as oil prices sink; Nikkei at highest in nearly 5 months
- Europe spends euro470 million to boost fuel cells and hydrogen-powered cars
- Tiffany says overseas business boosted first-quarter profit; warns that US business lags
- Tracinda to waive tender offer condition barring Ford price decline of more than 10 percent
- EU turns 50 but celebrations dampened by uncertainty over future
- Serena Williams upset by Katarina Srebotnik in 3rd round of French Open
- French Open Results
- Southampton appoints Jan Poortvliet as head coach for next season; Spurs sign Bostock
- Tiffany says overseas business boosted first-quarter profit; warns that US business lags
- Ronaldo looks to set aside distractions in Euro 2008 warmup match
- US envoy cautiously optimistic about prospects for North Korea's disarmament
- Steelmakers calls on EU to block BHP Billiton bid for iron miner Rio Tinto
- Juventus downs Australia's Melbourne Victory 4-1 in friendly
- Juventus downs Australia's Melbourne Victory 4-1 in friendly
- Homeless Japanese woman arrested after living undetected in man's closet for a year
- Homeless Japanese woman arrested after living undetected in man's closet for a year
- US beef imports set to resume in SKorea but finding it in stores may prove difficult
- US beef imports set to resume in SKorea but finding it in stores may prove difficult
- Serbia's nationalist prime minister warns of crisis over power struggle in Belgrade
- 'Hi, this is Gordon': British prime minister phones voters to discuss concerns
- Personal spending and incomes in US both slow in April, underscoring economic weakness
- Thai minister accused of insulting the king resigns in bid to defuse political tension
- Lebanese PM designate begins consultations for new Cabinet
- Personal spending and incomes in US both slow in April, underscoring economic weakness
- German parliament clears way for partial privatization of Deutsche Bahn AG
- Consumers worldwide wrestle with rising gasoline prices
- Former EADS chief Forgeard faces preliminary charges in alleged insider trading probe
- Oil prices rebound above US$127 in volatile trading
- Son of powerful Indian politician sentenced to life in prison for 2002 murder
- Women's Asian Cup: North Korea beats Vietnam 3-0 to take grip on semifinal berth
- Women's Asian Cup: North Korea beats Vietnam 3-0 to take grip on semifinal berth
- Personal spending and incomes in US both slow in April, underscoring economic weakness
- Serena Williams upset by Katarina Srebotnik in 3rd round of French Open
- PartyGaming shares jump amid speculation of settlement with US authorities
- Strange still leads Wales Open, Harrington likely to miss cut
- Top Democrats intend to push for quick end to US presidential nomination battle
- Sweden's economy grows 2.2 percent in 1st quarter
- Poll: Poles would choose Tony Blair or Angela Merkel as preferred president
- Kuranyi and Gomez expected to start for Germany against Serbia
- Shares in online gaming company Sportingbet rebound after employees detained in Turkey
- Severstal says it has started $17 a share tender offer for Esmark
- Serena Williams upset by Katarina Srebotnik in 3rd round of French Open, Nadal through
- CEOs of United, US Airways tell employees their effort to combine is off for the time being
- Singapore PM: Failure of Olympic Games in China will have 'serious' effect on world
- Turkish prosecutor submits arguments to shut down ruling Islamic-rooted party
- Personal spending and incomes in US both slow in April, despite influx of government rebates
- French Open Results
- Wall Street trades modestly higher after uptick in personal spending, mild inflation reading
- Euro nearly flat on dollar after data shows some first quarter growth for US economy
- Japanese companies introduce new high-tech swimsuits
- Japanese companies introduce new high-tech swimsuits
- Pizza Hut in the midst of a remake at 50 years old; gets new look and serves more than pizza
- CEOs of United, US Airways tell employees their effort to combine is off for the time being
- US stocks waver after personal spending data
- Nepal's deposed king formally given order to leave the royal palace
- Tsvangirai claims mantle of ruling party in Zimbabwe
- Oil prices rebound near US$128 in volatile trading
- Czech airline CSA increases fuel surcharge due to rising oil prices
- Carlsberg redirects sponsor money from golf to soccer
- Home owned by rapper 50 Cent destroyed by fire; 6 hospitalized
- Brazil, India join protest over standards approval for Microsoft Office 2007 file format
- Miami judges a popular draw for TV court shows
- Top prosecutor moves to block first gay marriage in Greece by island mayor
- Radiohead to Prince: Unblock 'Creep' cover videos
- South Korean president faces political storm amid opposition to US beef imports
- South Korean president faces political storm amid opposition to US beef imports
- Bank of Greece nominates George Provopoulos as its new governor
- Obama campaign mastered party rules and used them to foil Clinton
- CEOs of United, US Airways tell employees their effort to combine is off for the time being
- Swiss government OKs grant for WTO headquarters renovation
- Top prosecutor moves to block first gay marriage in Greece by island mayor
- Serena Williams upset by Katarina Srebotnik in 3rd round of French Open
- Pakistan's Musharraf denies resignation rumors as clamor grows for him to step down
- French Open Results
- Severstal says it has started $17 a share tender offer for Esmark
- Mancini threatens to sue Inter Milan in dispute over dismissal as coach
- Spain uses friendly against Peru to fiddle with attack ahead of Euro 2008
- Romania defender Dorin Goian injures tendon in training ahead of Euro 2008
- Juventus signs Brazilian striker Amauri on four-year contract
- South Korean president faces political storm amid opposition to US beef imports
- Austria goalkeeper Helge Payer sidelined for 6 months due to venous injury
- U.S. drug agency reminds asthma patients it is time to switch to CFC-free inhalers
- Ronaldo looks to set aside distractions in Euro 2008 warmup match
- Canada's economy contracted unexpectedly in the first 3 months of this year
- Crude oil futures in seesaw trading
- Burundian rebel leader returns home after 20-year exile
- US dollar mixed, gold up in European trading
- Kiryienka wins 19th stage, Contador has four-second overall lead
- 3 search engines to boost investment here
- Global TV sales rise slightly
- Ran Xiao Ling to give concert
- Sunworld welcomes VIP guests
- 'The Taste of Taiwan Cuisine 2008' opens
- Sidelines
- Waratahs' Lyons ruled out of today's Super 14 final
- Robbie Keane gives Ireland a 1-0 win over Colombia
- Venus Williams reaches third round
- Cubs rally for 8-4 win over unlucky Rockies
- Blossoming Justin Rose back in form at Memorial
- Voigt wins Giro stage, Contador keeps lead
- Bryant leads Lakers into NBA finals
- Japanese Environment Minister pushes for low-carbon societies
- U.S. finally issues climate assessment
- New resort could imperil Grenada's rare dove
- Taipei shares close lower
- Japan's jobless rate rises 4 percent
- Indonesian palm oil giant reports sales surge
- Greenback eases against other currencies in Asia
- GM says 19,000 hourly workers take buyout offers
- Wall Street extends gains following drop in crude oil
- Dell's Q1 profit beats expectations
- In Brief
- Global biofuel output to soar in next decade
- World Bank creates US$1.2 billion fund to fight food crisis
- Fed's loans to banks climb to highest level on record
- Bear Stearns shareholders approve sale to JPMorgan
- Delays and hassles turn Americans away from air travel
- In Brief
- New video games get rave review
- Lady Antebellum's debut album lives up to the buzz
- Mixed Martial Arts goes mainstream
- New Ferrel movie, 'Foot Fist' is an amusingly awkward kick
- Circus chief takes a risk with Macau
- Christie's sets record at Asian art auctions
- 'Rafta, Rafta' has universal themes
- Berliners are losing patience with roving boars
- In Brief
- U.S. court says polygamy kids must be returned to parents
- Thai minister accused of insulting king quits
- McCain, Bush embrace in closed-door affair
- In Brief
- Japan decides against military planes for quake aid
- Deposed king officially told to leave royal palace in Nepal
- North Korea accuses Seoul of restarting propaganda war
- Eleven killed in Panama helicopter crash
- In Brief
- Taiwan could develop green energy alongside Latin American countries
- Ex-KMT treasurer given 70-month jail term for corruption
- EasyCard to be launched on Taipei part of railway
- High Speed Rail to increase service
- Taipei MRT fares for EasyCard users reduced this summer
- Lee agrees to fully cooperate with officials over her status
- Scholar recommends Ma, Hu for Nobel Prize
- Liu Chao-shiuan delivers 1st address to Legislature
- Protests over fuel prices spreading across Europe
- Court finds former FSC chairman not guilty
- Official agreement reached over access to 'secret' data
- When darkness came, both Williams sisters were gone from French Open
- Sichuan fundraising squeezes local social welfare group
- Home at center of lawsuit between rapper 50 Cent, his ex destroyed by fire
- London's FTSE 100 index down 14.6 points at 6053.50
- HSBC plans to continue investment in emerging markets and US Hispanic market
- PartyGaming shares jump amid speculation of settlement with US authorities
- Shares in online gaming company Sportingbet rebound after employees detained in Turkey
- Russia's tycoons offer US$12 million in bonuses for Olympic winners
- Home at center of lawsuit between rapper 50 Cent, his ex destroyed by fire
- Jailed Joey Barton cleared of vandalizing a taxi; still faces another criminal charge
- Serena Williams upset by Katarina Srebotnik in 3rd round of French Open
- Entertainment Tonight reports Angelina Jolie has given birth to twins in France
- Women's Asian Cup: North Korea, China cruise into semifinals
- Ford plans to build Fiesta subcompact at factory near Mexico City, a blow to US plants
- Oscar Pistorius starts tough bid for Beijing
- Australia reaches 70 for one at lunch against West Indies in second test
- US stocks edge higher after personal spending data
- Sampdoria acquires Cassano from Real Madrid on 5-year contract
- TV show 'Entertainment Tonight' reports Angelina Jolie has given birth to twins in France
- Home at center of lawsuit between rapper 50 Cent, his ex destroyed by fire
- Thai minister accused of insulting the king resigns in bid to defuse political tension
- Tsvangirai claims mantle of ruling party in Zimbabwe
- Troubled BP venture a litmus test of Russia's commitment to sound governance
- Alcatel-Lucent shareholders vote to make it easier for board to fire top executives
- Beckham draws a crowd in Trinidad ahead of Sunday's match
- Kiryienka wins 19th stage, Contador has four-second overall lead
- Sionko scores twice to lead Czech Republic over Scotland 3-1 in Euro 2008 warmup
- Rob Waddell returns after eight years to win double sculls heat at World Cup regatta
- Italian finance minister says Intesa Sanpaolo advising government on Alitalia sale
- Irving Saladino, Jeremy Wariner head ISTAF meet
- Crude oil futures in seesaw trading, cling to narrow gains
- Navy records: McCain's father had rocky start to illustrious Navy career
- Delta Air Lines to cut 1,000 extra jobs based on number of employees taking severance offer
- Serena Williams upset by Katarina Srebotnik in 3rd round of French Open
- Loeb leads after first day of Acropolis Rally
- Sionko scores twice to lead Czech Republic over Scotland 3-1 in Euro 2008 tune-up
- Ford plans to build Fiesta subcompact at factory near Mexico City, a blow to US plants
- Italian composer hopes opera of Gore's environmental film will help audiences reflect
- Malawi court grants bail to ex-president accused of treason
- Sionko scores twice to lead Czech Republic over Scotland 3-1 in Euro 2008 tune-up
- FIFA considering naming 2018 and 2022 World Cup venues at same time
- French Open Results
- McCain, Obama campaigns squabble over GOP candidate's number on US troops in Iraq
- Barcelona signs backup goalkeeper Jose Manuel Pinto after exercising buyout option
- Continental Airlines considering leaving current SkyTeam airline alliance
- Sionko scores twice to lead Czech Republic over Scotland 3-1 in Euro 2008 tune-up
- Malawi court grants bail to ex-president accused of treason
- Clinton's next step could be back to the Senate as just 1 in 100, but for how long?
- Barcelona signs backup goalkeeper Jose Manuel Pinto after exercising buyout option
- Ford plans to build Fiesta subcompact at factory near Mexico City, a blow to US plants
- Documentary tells story of how Bush's ranch purchase changed tiny Crawford, Texas
- Turkish runner Ayhan's lifetime ban for doping reduced to 4 years
- UN official says Myanmar is forcing cyclone survivors out of refugee camps
- Malawi court grants bail to ex-president accused of treason
- West Indies-Australia Scoreboard
- U.S. drug agency reminds asthma patients it is time to get new CFC-free inhalers
- Conflicting reports emerge on whether Angelina Jolie has given birth to twins in France
- Ponting, Katich power strong Australia position
- Curtis Cup Results
- Thousands protest against proposed security agreement with US
- Ford plans to build Fiesta subcompact at factory near Mexico City, a blow to US plants
- Neurologist, Harlem gospel choir explore music's healing power during science festival
- Prosecutors won't file felony charges against actor Farina in airport gun incident
- Lebanese PM designate begins consultations for new Cabinet
- Clinton says she expects superdelegates to make up their minds after final primaries
- Crude oil futures fluctuate, end with modest gains
- Americans take 4-2 lead in Curtis Cup at St. Andrews
- One fan killed, dozens injured in Venezuela soccer stadium clash
- Inmates cast early ballots for Democratic primary in Puerto Rico
- Obama appears close to Democratic nod, but party has a few wrinkles to smooth
- Macedonia pledges tight security ahead of Sunday's early elections
- Gold up
- McCain, Obama campaigns squabble over GOP candidate's number on US troops in Iraq
- Strange shots 66, extends lead to four at Wales Open; Harrington misses cut
- After 10 years, ECB stands as vigilant as ever over world's second largest economic area
- Bankruptcy may be inevitable for several major US carriers, liquidation seen as possibility
- Dominican government buys Shell's share of refinery
- Wall Street wavers after economic data
- Dallas defender Adrian Serioux fined additional $1,000 for tackle on Beckham
- Dollar falls against major currencies as US personal income slows sharply
- Serena, Venus Williams both eliminated in 3rd round of French Open
- 10 states urge California court to delay finalizing gay marriage ruling
- French Open Results
- Clinton says she expects superdelegates to start deciding soon after Tuesday
- French Open Show Court Schedules
- Wall Street wavers after economic data: Dow down, Nasdaq up
- French Open Seeded Players Fared
- Obama appears close to Democratic nod, but party has a few wrinkles to smooth
- Billionaire investor Carl Icahn gets OK from regulators to buy large chunks of Yahoo shares
- Gold futures rebound on weaker dollar, crude rise
- Di Natale scores twice, Italy beats Belgium 3-1 in Euro 2008 warmup
- The perpetual motion machine of the presidential primaries is finally coming to rest
- Russell's annual index reconstitution expected to lead to heavy trading in some stocks
- Steven Spielberg cheers on Holly Hunter as actress' Hollywood Walk of Fame star is unveiled
- Austria beats Malta 5-1 in its final Euro 2008 warm-up match
- Dallas defender Adrian Serioux fined additional $1,000 for tackle on Beckham
- US judge orders stiff 10-year sentence to send message that insider trading must be stopped
- Di Natale scores twice, Italy beats Belgium 3-1 in Euro 2008 warmup
- McCain, Obama campaigns squabble over GOP candidate's number on US troops in Iraq
- Wall Street wavers after economic data: Dow down, Nasdaq up
- Serena, Venus Williams both eliminated in 3rd round of French Open
- Controversial Chicago priest who mocked Clinton draws spotlight _ again
- Wall Street wavers after economic data: Dow down, Nasdaq up
- Austria beats Malta 5-1 in its final Euro 2008 warm-up match
- Chavez's party gears up for primary vote in Venezuela
- Di Natale scores twice, Italy beats Belgium 3-1 in Euro 2008 warmup
- Di Natale scores twice, Italy beats Belgium 3-1 in Euro 2008 warmup
- Chita Rivera heads the fine cast of 'The Visit' at the Signature Theatre
- Exile prepares to confront Ethiopian official he blames for massacring his kin
- U.S.Homeland Security chief downplays al-Qaida nuclear threat
- Having picked his Euro squad, Domenech looks ahead to June 9 opener against Romania
- Continental Airlines considering leaving current SkyTeam airline alliance
- Koons, artist of "Balloon Dog," opens first major US exhibit after 15 years
- Ford plans to build Fiesta subcompact at factory near Mexico City, a blow to US plants
- Esmark asks stockholders to wait on Severstal's $17 a share tender offer
- Fairclough shoots 68 to take one-stroke lead at Ladies German Open
- Eastman Kodak to raise prices across business lines due to high raw materials costs
- Clinton says she expects superdelegates to start deciding soon after Tuesday
- Obama appears close to Democratic nod, but party has a few wrinkles to smooth
- Frei breaks scoring record, Swiss beat Liechtenstien in final Euro 2008 prep
- 2008 European Championship Rosters
- Ponting, Katich earn landmarks as Aussies dominate
- Obama's absence from Michigan ballot complicates struggle to settle delegate dispute
- Friday's International Soccer Results
- Ford executive: No current plan to close more plants _ but redundant operations make no sense
- Lefty vs. Lefty: 3-time champion Rafael Nadal can't escape southpaws at French Open
- US judge orders stiff 10-year sentence to send message that insider trading must be stopped
- Amy Winehouse turns up late for post-rehab concert
- Double faults plague Sharapova at French Open
- Ford plans to build Fiesta subcompact at factory near Mexico City, a blow to US plants
- Obama's absence from Michigan ballot complicates struggle to settle delegate dispute
- US judge orders stiff 10-year sentence to send message that insider trading must be stopped
- Amy Winehouse turns up late for post-rehab concert
- Only a fraction separates Williams, Campbell-Brown for world's fastest women
- Inmates cast early ballots for Democratic primary in Puerto Rico
- Brangelina rents French villa; twin births denied
- Amy Winehouse turns up late for post-rehab concert
- LPGA Hall of Famers spice up Ginn Tribute's second round
- Publisher Simon & Schuster offers 5,000 more books for Amazon's Kindle reader
- Subject of 'Lorenzo's Oil' dies at 30; doctors said he wouldn't live past 8
- Obama appears close to Democratic nod, but party has a few wrinkles to smooth
- Saturday, June 7
- Police in a Colorado town hunt for robbers wearing thongs as masks
- South Korean president faces political storm amid opposition to US beef imports
- Goggin, Perry battle course, share the lead at Memorial
- Eaks, Nielsen tied for lead after first round of Principal Charity Classic
- McCain, Obama campaigns squabble over Republican candidate's number on US troops in Iraq
- Biffle takes pole at Dover; Kyle Busch catches heat for bad behavior
- Patrick isn't about to apologize, but says it's time to go racing
- Singapore PM: Failure of Olympic Games in China would have 'serious' effect on world
- Italy shows off multifaceted attack in 3-1 win over Belgium in Euro 2008 warmup
- Subject of 'Lorenzo's Oil' dies at 30; doctors said he wouldn't live past 8
- Gates says Myanmar aid obstruction cost tens of thousands of lives
- Gates says Myanmar aid obstruction cost tens of thousands of lives
- Brazil begins US friendly tour against Canada, not ready for qualifying
- El Salvador's Montes makes nine saves in scoreless draw with Guatemala
- Report: North Korea conducts apparent short-range missile tests off coast
- Gates says Myanmar aid obstruction cost tens of thousands of lives
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Subject of 'Lorenzo's Oil' dies at 30; doctors said he wouldn't live past 8
- Report: North Korea conducts apparent short-range missile tests off coast
- US state sponsors of terrorism list used for political purposes
- Obama, Clinton end their marathon in nation's last Democratic primary in Montana
- Consumers worldwide wrestle with rising gasoline prices
- After 10 years, ECB stands as vigilant as ever over world's second largest economic area
- 13-year-old boy spells 'guerdon' to win US National Spelling Bee
- Charlie Sheen and Brooke Mueller tie the knot
- Report: North Korea conducts short-range missile tests off coast
- Obama appears close to Democratic nod, but party has a few wrinkles to smooth
- National Basketball Association
- Celtic beat Pistons, set up finals series against old rival Lakers
- Iraq at ease before World Cup qualifier against Australia after late lift of ban
- Iraq at ease before World Cup qualifier against Australia after late lift of ban
- Sri Lanka's Tamil Tiger rebels turning more violent amid gov't offensive, official says
- Gates says Myanmar aid obstruction cost tens of thousands of lives
- Jackson alight early as Storm cruise past misfiring Silver Stars
- UN official says Myanmar is forcing cyclone survivors out of refugee camps
- American League Leaders
- Orioles errors hand Red Sox 5-2 win after 13 innings
- Democratic rules committee to decide whether to restore Michigan and Florida delegates
- Obama makes visit to Mount Rushmore, jokes his ears too big to be immortalized in stone
- Giants turn triple play before bases-loaded walk sparks Padres to 13 inning win
- US military says it will not abandon Asia, China assures it's not in arms race
- Sri Lanka military: New fighting kills 26 rebels, 4 soldiers on northern front lines
- Gates says Myanmar aid obstruction cost tens of thousands of lives
- Gates says Myanmar aid obstruction cost tens of thousands of lives
- India's Sterlite Industries to purchase assets of copper miner Asarco for US$2.6 billion
- India's Sterlite Industries to purchase assets of copper miner Asarco for US$2.6 billion
- Human rights groups criticize Myanmar for forcing refugees out of relief camps
- Super 14: Canterbury 20, New South Wales 12
- Van Basten looking for last clues in game against Wales
- Pakistan economic growth slowest in 5 years, central bank says
- Pakistan economic growth slowest in 5 years, central bank says
- Super 14: Canterbury farewell coach Deans with seventh title
- Super 14: Canterbury farewell coach Deans with seventh title
- Fenerbahce to sign Newcastle midfielder Emre Belozoglu
- Super 14: Canterbury farewell coach Deans with seventh title
- Super 14: Canterbury farewell coach Deans with seventh title
- Thai leader threatens force will be used to stop protests demanding his ouster
- North Korea questions US willingness to settle nuclear issue
- Key provincial elections split Sunni Arabs in Iraq
- South Korea braces for anti-government rally over US beef imports
- South Korea braces for anti-government rally over US beef imports
- Obama appears close to Democratic nod, but party has a few wrinkles to smooth
- Thai leader threatens force will be used to stop protests demanding his ouster
- Classic All Blacks edge Japan 15-13 ahead of Pacific Nations Cup
- Classic All Blacks edge Japan 15-13 ahead of Pacific Nations Cup
- Matthias Sammer's contract extended as sports director of German soccer federation
- Big serve helps Svetlana Kuznetsova reach 4th round at French Open
- Tens of thousands of South Koreans blast president in rally against US beef imports
- Tens of thousands of South Koreans blast president in rally against US beef imports
- Report: Israeli ambassador criticizes UN food agency for inviting Iranian president to summit
- Menace and unease in ethnic Albanian areas before Macedonia's early election
- Facts about Macedonia, where parliamentary elections are held Sunday
- Guinea mutineers release army hostage as life begins return to normal
- India refuses entry to former Pakistani rights minister
- Sri Lanka military: New fighting kills 26 rebels, 4 soldiers on northern front lines
- Vote for Mugabe or quit the military, says top Zimbabwe general
- Italian central bank chief says too early to assess impact of world financial crisis
- NASA begins fueling shuttle Discovery for afternoon launch to international space station
- Tens of thousands of South Koreans blast president in rally against US beef imports
- Tens of thousands of South Koreans blast president in rally against US beef imports
- F1 chief Ecclestone for first time calls on FIA president Mosley to quit
- Thai leader threatens force will be used to stop protests demanding his ouster
- French Open Results
- Women's Asian Cup: Japan trounces 11-0 to revive semifinal hopes
- Women's Asian Cup: Japan trounces 11-0 to revive semifinal hopes
- Nepal's deposed king looks for new home with astrologers' advice
- Nepal's deposed king looks for new home with astrologers' advice
- Obama appears close to Democratic nod, but party has a few wrinkles to smooth
- World Cup qualifiers: Two late strikes earn Jordan 2-2 away draw against South Korea
- World Cup qualifiers: Two late strikes earn Jordan 2-2 away draw against South Korea
- Pakistani party sharply criticizes Bush for backing embattled Musharraf
- Pakistani party sharply criticizes Bush for backing embattled Musharraf
- Shrieking Sharapova survives tight set to reach 4th round at French Open
- Shrieking Sharapova survives tight set to reach 4th round at French Open
- Airbus chooses Diehl-Thales combination as preferred bidder for German site
- Tens of thousands of South Koreans blast president in rally against US beef imports
- Tens of thousands of South Koreans blast president in rally against US beef imports
- Menace and unease in ethnic Albanian areas before Macedonia's early election
- Report: Jose Mourinho, Inter owner Massimo Moratti meet in Paris
- Report: Poland working to meet EU demands to privatize shipyards within month
- Obama appears close to Democratic nod, but party has a few wrinkles to smooth
- Bush gives Congress a to-do list
- Ryan Babel out of European Championships after injuring ankle in training
- Pakistani party sharply criticizes Bush for backing embattled Musharraf
- Pakistani party sharply criticizes Bush for backing embattled Musharraf
- French Open Results
- Van Basten looking for last clues in game against Wales
- Bone-building drug Zometa fights breast cancer spread, may lead to wider use, doctors say
- Obama appears close to Democratic nod, but party has a few wrinkles to smooth
- Shrieking Sharapova survives tight set to reach 4th round at French Open
- 10 German players tested for drugs by UEFA before European Championship
- Democratic rules committee to decide whether to restore Michigan and Florida delegates
- Democratic rules committee to decide whether to restore Michigan and Florida delegates
- Kenya's Willy Korir wins Stockholm Marathon ahead of countryman Bernard Mutai
- Thai government backs off threat to use force to break up PM ouster protests
- Democratic rules committee to decide whether to restore Michigan, Florida delegates
- German Social Democrat leader seeks to stem Left alliance speculation
- Kenya's Willy Korir wins Stockholm Marathon; Isabellah Andersson first in women's race
- Amy Yang sets course record to take lead after 3rd round of Ladies German Open
- Stockholm Marathon Results
- Democratic rules committee to decide whether to restore Michigan, Florida delegates
- Menace and unease in ethnic Albanian areas before Macedonia's early election
- Shrieking Sharapova survives tight set to reach 4th round at French Open
- NASA fuels shuttle Discovery for afternoon launch to international space station
- Profiles of the main parties and players in Macedonia's election
- Sella wins Giro stage; Contador retains 4-second lead
- Women's Asian Cup: Australia closes in on semifinals with 2-0 win over South Korea
- Women's Asian Cup: Australia closes in on semifinals with 2-0 win over South Korea
- Sidelines
- Perry shares Memorial lead with Australia's Goggin
- Longevity means more to Ponting than run mark
- Williams sisters crash out of French Open
- Lee struggles but Indians beat Royals
- England understudies to claim center stage
- Kiryienka snatches 19th stage, Contador says race wide open
- Celtics knock out Pistons, head to Finals
- Small, Earth-like planet detected
- New breakthroughs on cells that die to keep us alive
- Low-carbohydrate diets work for overweight type 2 diabetics
- Five ways to be wowed in Colorado
- Tourism returns to Lebanon again
- Ford plans to build Fiesta at factory near Mexico City
- After 10 years, ECB stands as vigilant as ever before
- Consumers wrestle with rising oil prices
- Investment banker given ten years for insider trading
- Eastman Kodak to raise product prices
- Wall Street performance hinges on oil, jobs
- South Africa trade deficit doubles, fuel costs increase
- Several major U.S. airlines face bankruptcy
- Photographs expose barbarism in South Africa's townships
- Iraqi music school battles violence, persecution
- Pessimists, optimists in Fed's tug-of-war
- U.S. confirms talks with Libya over victim compensation
- Nepal king to go quietly, report says
- North Korea conducts missile tests off coast, agency reports
- In Brief
- Pentagon chief says U.S. will remain Asian power
- Thai prime minister threatens to use force against protesters
- Measures to curtail inflation have been taken, says premier
- Kaohsiung will not follow Taipei in discounting MRT fares: mayor
- Cabinet plans pay hikes for public functionaries
- Welfare activists campaign for better women's rights
- In Brief
- Sand sculpture festival set to open mid-June
- KMT government reopens Chiang mausoleums
- Victims of Martial law seek justice with petition
- Local government draws criticism for Ma museum plan
- Ex-legislator attacks performance of new Cabinet
- Tax the rich, give to the poor, says Taiwan's Morris Chang
- Economy and environment will be balanced, vows Ma
- Myanmar warned over forcing cyclone survivors to return home
- Plane skids off runway in Honduras killing five
- Wu concludes six-day visit to China
- Spurs' Ginobili expects ankle to be OK to play for Argentina in Summer Olympics
- Robby Ginepri last American left in French Open; Roger Federer, Maria Sharapova win
- National Basketball Association Glance
- Spurs' Horry says possible return for another season is 'up in the air'
- Pierce, an LA native, now leads Celtics against Lakers in NBA finals
- Microsoft fights Google deal
- Report says Saudis to increase oil production next month
- Wall Street wonders over woes
- Troops kill 4 rebels in Philippines
- Strike continues in South Korea
- Major powers offer Iran deal to end nuclear row
- Backers say EU treaty alive despite Irish 'No'
- In Brief
- At least 3 dead, more trapped as strong quake rocks Japan
- Ho accuses Japan of unfair treatment
- EU welcomes resumption of cross-strait dialogue
- Civil society taking shape in China, says president
- In Brief
- Afghan forces hunting 1,100 who fled jail in Taliban raid
- SEF delegation returns home following historic trip
- Taiwan recalls representative to Japan
- North Korea questions US willingness to settle nuclear issue
- Capello chooses Beckham as captain for friendly against Trinidad and Tobago
- Obama sets rally at site of Republican national convention in St. Paul, Minnesota.
- Amy Yang sets course record to take lead after 3rd round of Ladies German Open
- Brazil minister says economy, PanAms give Rio edge as host of 2016 Olympics
- West Indies-Australia Scoreboard
- French Open Results
- Dallaglio retires after helping Wasps beat Leicester in Premiership final
- Democratic rules committee debating whether to restore Michigan, Florida delegates
- Shrieking Sharapova survives tight set to reach 4th round at French Open
- Capello chooses Beckham as captain for friendly against Trinidad and Tobago
- Sebastien Loeb retains lead after 2nd day of Acropolis Rally
- Clarke closes in on century as Australia reaches 360-5 against West Indies in second test
- Democratic rules committee debating whether to restore Michigan, Florida delegates
- Beckenbauer says Klinsmann will be backed in changing Bayern
- California Sen. Boxer seeks support for Senate climate bill
- Bone-building drug Zometa fights breast cancer spread, may lead to wider use, doctors say
- Sella wins Giro stage; Contador retains 4-second lead
- Giro d'Italia Results
- Official: Kingdom will continue to peg its currency to the falling dollar
- Capello chooses Beckham as captain for friendly against Trinidad and Tobago
- French Open Results
- Protesters await Bush at S. Carolina college graduation; president to emphasize public service
- 2008 European Championship Squads
- Obama sets rally for site of Republican national convention in St. Paul, Minnesota
- Tens of thousands of South Koreans blast president in rally against US beef imports
- Tens of thousands of South Koreans blast president in rally against US beef imports
- EU says Germany's RWE will make concessions to end gas market investigation
- Germany comes back to beat Serbia 2-1 in its final warm-up before European Championship
- Democratic rules committee debating whether to restore Michigan, Florida delegates
- Strange leads by three after third round at Wales Open
- Strange leads by three after third round at Wales Open
- Germany comes back to beat Serbia 2-1 in its final warm-up before European Championship
- Analysis: McCain, Obama use Iraq war to raise questions of judgment
- Official: Kingdom will continue to peg its currency to the falling dollar
- Ryan Babel out of European Championships after injuring ankle in training
- Erbitux adds month of life for advanced lung cancer patients; doctors hoped for bigger benefit
- Tens of thousands of South Koreans blast president in rally against US beef imports
- Tens of thousands of South Koreans blast president in rally against US beef imports
- Obama sets rally for site of Republican national convention in St. Paul, Minnesota
- Federer advances to 4th round at French Open by beating Ancic
- Gates slams Myanmar over response to aid offers
- French Open Results
- NASA fuels shuttle Discovery for late afternoon launch to international space station
- Democratic party panel tries to resolve Clinton, Obama fight over Michigan, Florida delegates
- France's Amelie Caze successfully defends world pentathlon title
- Curtis Cup Results
- Clinton, her fate all but sealed, dances her way through the final days of the primaries
- Italian Grand Prix Results
- Democratic party panel tries to resolve Clinton, Obama fight over Michigan, Florida delegates
- Erbitux adds month of life for advanced lung cancer patients; doctors hoped for bigger benefit
- Oscar Pistorius starts bid for Beijing with easy first race
- Brangelina's whereabouts, family status sparks guessing game in southern France
- Italian GP Results
- Algerian OPEC president blames weak US dollar, other factors for oil prices
- Hypo Meeting Results
- Clinton, her fate all but sealed, dances her way through the final days of the primaries
- Shrieking Sharapova survives tight set to reach 4th round at French Open
- French Open Results
- French Open Seeded Players Fared
- Clarke, Lee power Australia domination against Windies on day 2 of 2nd test
- NASCAR-Best Buy 400 Lineup
- Singer Marilyn Manson and ex-bandmate may head back to deposition table
- Portugal beats Georgia 2-0 in Euro 2008 warmup game
- Biggest field in a decade means traffic jam on the track and in the pits at Milwaukee Mile
- Dmitriy Karpov, Anna Bogdanova lead after first day of Hypo Meeting
- Strange leads by three after third round at Wales Open
- U.S. pair Branagh and Youngs win Barcelona Open beach volleyball tournament
- Super 14 Rugby Champions
- Portugal beats Georgia 2-0 in Euro 2008 warmup
- Romania defeats Montenegro 4-0 in soccer friendly
- Facts about Macedonia, where parliamentary elections are held Sunday
- IRB Edinburgh Rugby Sevens Results
- Tomas Sivok moves to Besiktas on 4-year-contract
- Ballack scores winner for Germany against Serbia; Portugal, Romania also win Euro 2008 warmups
- Canada's privacy commissioner launches Facebook probe after law students file complaint
- French Open Show Court Schedules
- Macedonians to vote in crucial election amid tight security
- Soriano homers, has 3 RBIs as Cubs beat Rockies 5-4 for sixth straight victory
- Saturday's International Soccer Results
- Cameroon beats Cape Verde 2-0 in World Cup qualifying
- Macedonians to vote in crucial election amid tight security
- Romania beats Montenegro 4-0 in friendly warmup for tough group at Euro 2008
- Biggest field in a decade means traffic jam on the track and in the pits at Milwaukee Mile
- France squanders chances in 0-0 draw against Paraguay
- Democratic party panel tries to resolve Clinton, Obama fight over Michigan, Florida delegates
- Croatia and Hungary draw 1-1, Kovac scores for both teams
- Shuttle Discovery blasts off on space station mission carrying Japanese lab - and toilet pump
- France squanders chances in 0-0 draw against Paraguay
- Capello chooses Beckham as captain for friendly against Trinidad and Tobago
- NZ, Fiji, Wales power into Edinburgh Sevens quarterfinals
- After years issuing licenses, Calif. clerk plans to be first when gay marriage becomes legal
- Brazil minister says economy, PanAms give Rio edge as host of 2016 Olympics
- Democratic party panel tries to resolve Clinton, Obama fight over Michigan, Florida delegates
- Jamaica to revive railroad industry with China's help
- France squanders chances in 0-0 draw against Paraguay
- Democratic party panel tries to resolve Clinton, Obama fight over Michigan, Florida delegates
- Spain starts Euro 2008 warmup with last-minute 2-1 win over Peru
- Shuttle Discovery blasts off on space station mission carrying Japanese lab - and toilet pump
- France squanders chances in 0-0 draw against Paraguay
- Chavez says 1 dead in clash with unknown group along Colombia border
- World Cup: Senegal defeats Algeria 1-0 in qualifying
- Democratic party panel tries to resolve Clinton, Obama fight over Michigan, Florida delegates
- Spain starts Euro 2008 warmup with last-minute 2-1 win over Peru
- Saturday's International Soccer Results
- Barack Obama resigns 20-year membership in church in controversy over remarks by pastors
- Shuttle Discovery blasts off on space station mission carrying Japanese lab - and toilet pump
- Barack Obama resigns 20-year membership in church in controversy over remarks by pastors
- Officials say Democratic party will give half-votes to Florida, Michigan delegates
- Michael Clarke stars with bat and ball as Aussies dominate Windies in 2nd test
- Dutch: Ryan Babel out of Euro 2008 after injuring ankle in training, replaced by Boulharouz
- Barack Obama resigns 20-year membership in church in controversy over remarks by pastors
- Officials say Democratic party will give half-votes to Florida, Michigan delegates
- Former governor wins Virginia Republican Senate nomination
- Officials say Democratic party will give half-votes to Florida, Michigan delegates
- Sophie sizzles, Webb fizzles at Sorenstam's Ginn Tribute event
- Barack Obama resigns 20-year membership in church in controversy over remarks by pastors
- Spain starts Euro 2008 warmup with last-minute 2-1 win over Peru
- Officials say Democratic party will give half-votes to Florida, Michigan delegates
- IRL-A.J. Foyt 225 Results
- Capello chooses Beckham as captain for friendly against Trinidad and Tobago
- Nick Price grabs one-stroke lead after second round of Principal Charity Classic
- Andretti and Rahal sweep front row in qualifying for IndyCar race at Milwaukee Mile
- Johjima's steal of home backs Hernandez on the mound as Seattle beats Detroit 5-0
- Aid workers still waiting to enter Myanmar's delta
- Sunday, June 8
- Barack Obama resigns 20-year membership in church in controversy over remarks by pastors
- Red Wings forward Tomas Holmstrom sits out Game 4 with injured hamstring
- Barack Obama resigns 20-year membership in church in controversy over remarks by pastors
- Police fire water cannon on thousands of South Koreans protesting against US beef imports
- Police fire water cannon on thousands of South Koreans protesting against US beef imports
- Barack Obama resigns 20-year membership in church in controversy over remarks by pastors
- Ballack scores winner for Germany against Serbia; Portugal, Romania also win Euro 2008 warmups
- After a long day, Goggin faces his biggest challenge
- Barack Obama resigns 20-year membership in church in controversy over remarks by pastors
- Clinton, her fate all but sealed, dances her way through the final days of the primaries
- Gates slams Myanmar over response to aid offers
- Reds' Ken Griffey Jr. hits No. 599 homer, Jay Bruce homers in 10th for 8-7 win over Braves
- Spain starts Euro 2008 warmup with last-minute 2-1 win over Peru
- UN official warns Myanmar against moving cyclone refugees too soon
- Ballack scores winner for Germany against Serbia; Portugal, Romania also win Euro 2008 warmups
- Haiti's tourism dreams deferred by riots
- Children work on dangerous rock pile
- Ghost-hunting enjoys popularity
- After a long day, Goggin faces his biggest challenge
- Al-Qaida's stance on women sparks extremist debate
- Obama quits Chicago church after long controversy over speakers' inflammatory remarks
- If not for the 18th hole, D.J. Trahan might be contending at the Memorial Tournament
- David Diaz entertains Manny Pacquiao's Bay Area fans at fun-filled free workout
- Democratic party panel rules in fight over Michigan, Florida delegates, Obama quits his church
- Kazmir wins fifth straight start, pitching 7 scoreless in Rays' 2-0 win over White Sox
- Officials say Democratic party will give half-votes to Florida, Michigan delegates
- Sponsors look for Olympic payoff after strains over Tibet, Darfur, Chinese quake
- Sponsors look for Olympic payoff after strains over Tibet, Darfur, Chinese quake
- Bush call to South Carolina college grads: Be responsible
- Hun Sen eyes extension of long-running rule in Cambodia with opposition divided
- Democratic party panel rules in fight over Michigan, Florida delegates, Obama quits his church
- Aid workers still wait for permits to enter Myanmar's hard-hit delta; victims need water
- Australia to push 2018 World Cup bid despite Blatter's comments
- Australia to push 2018 World Cup bid despite Blatter's comments
- Gobierno de Aragon Results
- Plenty new at Florida theme parks
- What's new at NAmerica theme parks
- Quebec City celebrates 400th birthday
- Candace Parker has third double-double to lead Sparks in 70-59 victory over Mystics
- Morales faces autonomy votes in two more Bolivian states
- NHL Playoffs Glance
- Red Wings are 1 win from Stanley Cup, take 3-1 lead over Penguins
- China's star hurdler Liu Xiang pulls out of New York meet with tight hamstring
- Saturday's MLB Leaders
- Reds' Ken Griffey Jr. hits No. 599 homer, Jay Bruce homers in 10th for 8-7 win over Braves
- Toronto FC wins 2-0 against Los Angeles Galaxy squad missing David Beckham
- Usain Bolt sets world record in 100 meters at New York meet
- Reebok's Grand Prix Results
- Usain Bolt sets world record in 100 meters at New York meet
- Red Wings are 1 win from Stanley Cup, take 3-1 lead over Penguins
- Usain Bolt sets world record in 100 meters at New York meet
- Swiss nationalist party campaigns against mass naturalizations, accused of racism
- Swiss nationalist party campaigns against mass naturalizations, accused of racism
- Swiss nationalist party campaigns against mass naturalizations, accused of racism
- 100 Meter Record Progression
- Obama quits Chicago church after long controversy over speakers' inflammatory remarks
- Role player Hudler's goal rallies Red Wings past Penguins and 3-1 edge in Stanley Cup finals
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Interactive software that replicates animal dissections allows students to skip real thing
- Facts about Macedonia, where parliamentary elections are held Sunday
- Macedonians to vote in crucial election amid tight security
- Profiles of the main parties and players in Macedonia's election
- Canterbury bids Deans farewell by claiming seventh Super 14 title
- Canterbury bids Deans farewell by claiming seventh Super 14 title
- Jamaican Usain Bolt is new 100-meter record holder
- Six new caps in first All Blacks squad of the season
- Six new caps in first All Blacks squad of the season
- SKorean police fire water cannons, detain more than 200 protesters at anti-US beef rally
- SKorean police fire water cannons, detain more than 200 protesters at anti-US beef rally
- Saturday's International Soccer Results
- Saturday's MLB Leaders
- Robinho's late goal off gift turnover allows Brazil to outlast Canada 3-2
- Aid workers still waiting to enter Myanmar's delta
- Jamaican Usain Bolt is new 100-meter record holder
- Macedonians vote in election crucial to NATO, EU aspirations
- Democratic party panel rules in fight over Michigan, Florida delegates, Obama quits his church
- Japanese prime minister leaves for Europe for talks ahead of next month's G8 summit
- Report: Malaysian women urged to carry condoms to prevent HIV
- Macedonians vote in election crucial to NATO, EU aspirations
- Rogge says Olmpic Games will bring more openness to China
- 1,000 workers go on strike at Panasonic factory in Vietnam
- Malaysian leader pledges US$312 million for politically important Sabah state
- North Korea in final stage of producing nuclear declaration: SKorean envoy
- Jordan fightback, Iran selection drama kicks off Asian qualifying sequence
- Jordan fightback, Iran selection drama kicks off Asian qualifying sequence
- Macedonian election authorities receive reports of stolen, stuffed ballot boxes
- Robinho's late goal off gift turnover allows Brazil to outlast Canada 3-2
- Australian Rules Football results
- Australian rugby league results
- Storm batters Bulldogs to lead National Rugby League
- Storm batters Bulldogs to lead National Rugby League
- Iran's former nuclear negotiator gets parliament speaker post for a year
- Ethnic Albanian party HQ attacked during Macedonian election
- Maris Strombergs, Shanaze Reade win BMX world titles
- Maris Strombergs, Shanaze Reade win BMX world titles
- Dalai Lama says its time for the world to address the root causes of terrorism
- Ethnic Albanian party HQ attacked during Macedonian election
- Helicopter crashes in China's quake zone; residents evacuated from possible flooding
- Gates: Decision to pull US ships from Myanmar coast will come within days
- Anti-government protesters in Thailand call for removal of PM, defy order to disperse
- Anti-government protesters in Thailand call for removal of PM, defy order to disperse
- Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher and other celebrities celebrate at Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in LA
- Australia edges Iraq 1-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Australia edges Iraq 1-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Jordan fightback, Iran selection drama kicks off Asian qualifying sequence
- Jordan fightback, Iran selection drama kicks off Asian qualifying sequence
- Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher and other celebrities celebrate at Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in LA
- Spain targets defensive improvement after last-gasp Euro 2008 warm-up win
- Islamic hard-liners in Indonesian capital break up rally promoting religious tolerance
- Solid in defense and midfield, France looks wasteful in attack ahead of Euro 2008
- Democratic party panel rules in fight over Michigan, Florida delegates, Obama quits his church
- Swedish pension fund AP7 sells all holdings in companies making cluster bombs
- Love-Love: Ana Ivanovic moves into Paris quarterfinals with 6-0, 6-0 victory
- Australian troops lower flag at Iraqi base, marking end to combat operations
- Pakistan ruling party delivers draft constitutional package to estranged coalition partner
- Pakistan ruling party delivers draft constitutional package to estranged coalition partner
- SKorean president shows no signs of dropping US beef import plan amid protests
- SKorean president shows no signs of dropping US beef import plan amid protests
- World Food Program asks South Korea to provide food aid to North
- Kewell scores winner in Australia's 1-0 defeat of Iraq in World Cup qualifier
- Kewell scores winner in Australia's 1-0 defeat of Iraq in World Cup qualifier
- Iran warns it may limit cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
- 1 dead in violence during Macedonian election
- England makes no changes for third and final test against New Zealand
- Romanians vote in nationwide local elections
- Malaysia presses Myanmar to allow ASEAN militaries help the cyclone-devastated country
- Malaysia shelves plan to ban foreigners buying subsidized gasoline
- Love-Love: Ana Ivanovic moves into Paris quarterfinals with 6-0, 6-0 victory
- About 100 march silently to mark anniversary of Tiananmen crackdown
- Top Chinese-language stars stage show in Hong Kong to raise funds for quake relief
- Shootings, reports of stolen and stuffed ballot boxes mar Macedonian parliamentary elections
- French Open Results
- Australian troops lower flag at Iraqi base, marking end to combat operations
- About 600 march silently to mark anniversary of Tiananmen crackdown
- All 1.05 million tickets for the European Championship have been sold
- Shootings, reports of stolen and stuffed ballot boxes mar Macedonian parliamentary elections
- Pistorius wins 400 at Dutch paralympic meet
- New Zealand's Waitakere United tires to lure Nakata out of retirement for Club World Cup
- New Zealand's Waitakere United tires to lure Nakata out of retirement for Club World Cup
- Shootings, reports of stolen and stuffed ballot boxes mar Macedonian parliamentary elections
- Ferguson: Glazers would banish Ronaldo to stands, rather than sell
- Carlos Alhinho, former Portugal international, falls to death in elevator shaft at 59
- Love-Love: Ana Ivanovic moves into Paris quarterfinals with 6-0, 6-0 victory
- Australian troops end combat operations in Iraq, pulls out troops
- Switzerland striker Streller to quit international football after Euro 2008
- US urges Thailand to stay democratic; says aid ships could soon leave Myanmar coast
- Pistorius wins 100 and 400 at Dutch paralympic meet
- Kuwait hard-line MPs walk out of parliament protesting bareheaded female Cabinet members
- Firefighters battle large fire on back lot at Universal Studios in Southern California
- Milan signs Zambrotta from Barcelona
- Australia ends combat operations in Iraq, pulls out troops
- Ivanovic wins easily, and Jankovic overcomes injury to advance at French Open
- Obama heads into Puerto Rico primary with nomination within reach
- All 1.05 million tickets for the European Championship have been sold
- Firefighters battle large fire on back lot at Universal Studios in Southern California
- Shootings, reports of stolen and stuffed ballot boxes mar Macedonian parliamentary elections
- Reports: Ronaldo to make decision over Man United future in 2 or 3 days
- French Open Results
- Swiss Army launches Euro 2008 security operation with 10,000 personnel
- New round of climate talks open with big agenda, small hopes
- Rossi wins Italian Grand Prix, extends lead in MotoGP series
- Italian GP Results
- Obama heads into Puerto Rico primary with nomination within reach
- World Cup Rowing Regatta Results
- Firefighters battle large fire on back lot at Universal Studios in Southern California
- Official: Large fire on back lot at Universal Studios devours movie sets, building
- Curtis Cup Results
- Pakistan ruling party delivers draft constitutional package to estranged coalition partner
- Pakistan ruling party delivers draft constitutional package to estranged coalition partner
- China's rowers dominate World Cup regatta, send Olympics message
- Loeb wins Acropolis Rally to move atop world championship standings
- Nepal's ex-rebels turn deposed king's ancestral palace into a museum
- Nepal's ex-rebels turn deposed king's ancestral palace into a museum
- Kuwait hard-line MPs walk out of parliament protesting bareheaded female Cabinet members
- Police arrest leader of breakaway faction of main Zimbabwean opposition party
- Official: Large fire on back lot at Universal Studios devours movie sets, building
- Afghan journalist sentenced to death sent to hospital over torture claim
- SKorean protesters keep up pressure on government over US beef imports
- Shootings, reports of stolen and stuffed ballot boxes mar Macedonian parliamentary elections
- Robben, Sneijder score to secure happy send-off to Euro 2008 for Dutch team
- Zimbabwean police arrest opposition leader of smaller MDC faction
- Amy Yang shoots 67 to win Ladies German Open by 4 shots; Wie has best result since 2006
- Merritt narrowly beats Wariner at ISTAF meet
- Contador wins Giro d'Italia; Pinotti takes final stage
- Shootings, reports of stolen and stuffed ballot boxes mar Macedonian parliamentary elections
- Women's Asian Cup: North Korea beats China 1-0 to finish top of Group A
- Brazilians sweep Sao Paulo marathon to take titles back from Kenyan runners
- Foreigners displaced by violence in South Africa move into temporary camps
- IEK sees electronic parts industry annual output value at NT$789b
- Chimei prevails at SID exhibition
- Hotel Royal Hsinchu offers mushrooms
- HTC plays important role in brisk sale of MS Windows mobile phones here
- Howard Plaza presents festival delight
- Starbucks offers Cafe au Lait
- Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei features seven creative flavors of rice dumplings
- Capello chooses Beckham as captain for friendly
- Rossi sets new pole record as he aims for seventh heaven
- Manny Ramirez finally hits his 500th career home run
- Scott Strange leads by 3 at Wales Open
- Contador set for victory in Giro d'Italia
- Roger Federer reaches last 16 at French Open
- Bolt sets world record in 100 meters
- Sidelines
- Hudler moves Red Wings within 1 victory of Stanley Cup
- Celtics, Lakers set to write new chapter
- Neptune Orient Lines expects profit to gain on higher rates
- NANZDA to raise bunker surcharge
- AADA, TFA to up bunker surcharge
- "K" Line launches SEAS service
- Evergreen Line launches FPS
- Maersk Line adjusts its KNSM service
- TSA decides to introduce floating bunker surcharges
- Panasonic workers go on strike in Vietnam's factory
- Italy's bank chief says market conditions yet to be restored
- Russia to raise oil output after tax cuts, Putin says
- Sponsors look for Olympic payoff in Chinese market
- In Brief
- Skyrocketing fuel costs hit remote Marshalls Islands
- Nearly 230 arrested in Seoul over protests against U.S. beef
- WTO deal still elusive as agriculture texts fail to break deadlock
- Business hopes in full bloom over thaw between China and Taiwan
- Saudi Arabia will continue to peg its currency to the falling dollar
- Low-priced laptops a major theme at Computex Taipei
- Wine auction raises record US$8 million
- In Brief
- London theater cancels musical of classic 'Gone with the Wind'
- Sheen has third marriage
- Teenage breakdancer wins TV talent show
- Whale of a show for Argentina's undersea rocker Javier Calamaro
- PRC art district 798 struggles against cultural demolition
- Coelho's authorized bio stirs controversy in Brazil
- Women make 'Sex and the City' opening-night scene
- Australia becomes a magnet for high-flying banker 'refugees'
- Royal flaws in focus at birth of Nepal's republic
- China tries to curb addiction to plastic bags
- Swiss vote on nationalist campaign against naturalizations
- Space shuttle carries Japanese lab into orbit
- U.N. Council promoting peace in Darfur, Somalia and Congo
Somalia and Congo
- DPP should adopt federalist strategy
- Iranian official picks Larijani as new speaker, media reports
- In Brief
- Nepal goes back to work after becoming a republic
- China quake-lake fears ease as angry parents grieve
- Macedonians vote in shadow of violence
- In Brief
- Taiwan to bid on potential oil fields in northern Peru
- NGOs call for a friendlier environment for cyclists in Taiwan
- Poll shows 75% of office workers worried about English skills
- Direct air links across the Strait seen to alter human resource maps
- Chitou forest offers visitors a chance to escape the searing heat of summer
- Tainan City announces Taiwan's first-ever smoking-free market
- Government mulls hiking fines for those who drink and drive
- Tsai to meet young party members
- BNHI's 'wrong' figures embarrassing, group says
- Taiwan participates as equal at OIE, MOFA reports
- Wu suggests PRC reduces missiles as goodwill gesture
- Israel deports freed Hezbollah spy to Lebanon
- Democrats deal severe blow to Clinton ahead of primary
- Human Rights Torch Relay makes its stop in Taipei City
- Obama's Michigan game plan is not likely to have Detroit's embattled mayor at the center of it
- Rout advances Nadal to quarterfinals at French Open
- Serb surge: Ivanovic wins easily, Jankovic and Djokovic also advance at French Open
- Clinton wins most Puerto Rico delegates, but Obama moves closer to nomination
- WRA to review Kinmen's request for buying water from China
- Pork prices will remain high over coming months: official
- 6.0 magnitude quake rattles northeastern Taiwan
- Kaohsiung City mulling offering free MRT service one day per week
- President to issue statement marking Tiananmen massacre
- Taiwan’s WiMAX expo kicks off with high hopes
- 25% of Taiwan people have hyperlipidemia: Tainan Hospital
- Taipei city launches new tour package to attract Hong Kong tourists
- Veterans Commission crafting measures for voluntary military system
- One-third of tourism sector unready for Chinese tourists: poll
- Taiwan businesspeople support call for missile reduction
- Hong Hai Group investment plan in Kaohsiung confirmed
- Taxi ranks to be set up on trial basis: transport minister
- Taiwan Cement donates toward NTU library
- Taiwan cooperates with EU on atmosphere monitoring project
- MOFA confirms appointment of U.S. representative
- Gov't officials to be fined for absence without cause at legislature
- Obama campaign expects to claim nomination this week; Clinton wins Puerto Rico primary
- McCain uses speech to pro-Israel group to criticize Obama on Iran
- Serb surge: Ivanovic wins easily, and Jankovic overcomes injury to advance at French Open
- Robben, Sneijder score to secure happy send-off to Euro 2008 for Dutch team
- Merritt narrowly beats Wariner at ISTAF meet
- Scott Strange shoots 64 to secure 4-stroke victory at Wales Open
- Official: Large fire at Universal Studios in SoCal devours movie sets, King Kong attraction
- Obama heads into Puerto Rico primary with nomination within reach
- New round of climate talks open with big agenda, small hopes
- Poland draws 1-1 with Denmark in friendly ahead of European Championship
- Sweden loses last warmup before Euro 2008 to Ukraine 1-0
- Sunday's International Soccer Results
- McClellan: Bush should have 'stood by his word' and fired Rove over CIA leak
- Amy Yang shoots 67 to win Ladies German Open by 4 shots; Wie has best result since 2006
- Contador wins Giro d'Italia; Pinotti takes final stage
- Robben, Sneijder score to secure happy send-off to Euro 2008 for Dutch team
- Sweden loses last warm-up match 1-0 to Ukraine before Euro 2008
- Morales faces autonomy votes in two more Bolivian states
- Zimbabwean police arrest opposition leader of smaller MDC faction
- Serb surge: Ivanovic wins easily, and Jankovic overcomes injury to advance at French Open
- Sweden loses to Ukraine, Netherlands comfortably beats Wales in Euro 2008 warmups
- Julius Brink and Christoph Dieckmann wins Barcelona Open volleyball final
- Swiss lakeside city ready to host Portugal during Euro 2008
- Merritt narrowly beats Wariner at ISTAF meet
- Swiss lakeside city ready to host Portugal during Euro 2008
- Shootings, reports of stolen and stuffed ballot boxes mar Macedonian parliamentary elections
- England edges Barbarians 17-14 in warmup for tour of New Zealand
- Bologna returns to Serie A with victory over Pisa
- Obama heads into Puerto Rico primary with nomination within reach
- Soggy outfield delays play for West Indies' test vs. Australia; MacGill announces retirement
- Contador wins Giro d'Italia; Pinotti takes final stage
- Chicago priest apologizes, says episode has been 'painful,' generated angry e-mail
- Scott Strange shoots 64 to secure 4-stroke victory at Wales Open
- MacGill to retire from international cricket after the second test against West Indies
- IAAF-Hypo Meeting Results
- Argentina's first president following dictatorship recovering from lung-cancer surgery
- Senate turns to climate change bill amid worries about costs of tackling global warming
- Fire at Universal Studios destroys "Back to the Future" set, King Kong exhibit and video vault
- Macedonia plans vote reruns at some polling stations that closed because of violence, fraud
- Russia's Ilia Frolov wins world modern pentathlon title
- McClellan: Bush should have 'stood by his word' and fired Rove over CIA leak
- At least 8 people die of suffocation during soccer match in Liberia
- Fire at Universal Studios destroys "Back to the Future" set, King Kong exhibit and video vault
- Nigeria beats South Africa 2-0 in first World Cup qualifier
- Chicago priest apologizes for Clinton comment, says episode has been 'painful'
- Karpov, Chernova win Hypo Meeting with world-leading performances
- At least 8 people die of suffocation during soccer match in Liberia
- `Sex' sells: Women give Carrie and Co. a $55.7 million blockbuster debut
- French Open Results
- New round of climate talks open with big agenda, small hopes
- Serb surge: Ivanovic wins easily, Jankovic and Djokovic also advance at French Open
- Obama campaign expects nomination this week, Clinton heads to win in Puerto Rico
- World Cup Qualifying: Equatorial Guinea 2, Sierra Leone 0
- Obama campaign expects nomination this week, Clinton heads to win in Puerto Rico
- At least 8 die of suffocation during World Cup qualifier between Liberia and Gambia
- Seon Hwa Lee wins Ginn Tribute after beating Webb on 1st playoff hole
- French Open Show Court Schedules
- McClellan: Bush should have 'stood by his word' and fired Rove over CIA leak
- IRB Edinburgh Rugby Sevens Results
- Sophie's swoon, Karrie's miss earn Seon Hwa Lee Ginn Tribute title on 1st playoff hole
- Shootings, stolen and stuffed ballot boxes mar Macedonian parliamentary elections
- Obama campaign expects nomination this week, Clinton wins in Puerto Rico
- Fire at Universal Studios destroys "Back to the Future" set, King Kong exhibit and video vault
- Afghanistan's cricketers closer to World Cup qualification after Jersey triumph
- World Cup Qualifying: Egypt 2, Congo 1
- Sophie's swoon, Karrie's miss earn Seon Hwa Lee Ginn Tribute title on 1st playoff hole
- Sunday's International Soccer Results
- Obama campaign expects nomination this week, Clinton wins Puerto Rico primary
- Partial results indicate Macedonian governing party far ahead in election marred by violence
- Obama campaign expects nomination this week, Clinton wins Puerto Rico primary
- Clinton wins most Puerto Rico delegates, but Obama moves closer to nomination
- Greece held 0-0 by Armenia in last friendly ahead of Euro 2008
- At least 8 people die of suffocation during soccer match in Liberia
- Obama campaign expects nomination this week, Clinton wins Puerto Rico primary
- Ivory Coast beats Mozambique 1-0 in World Cup qualifier
- French Open Results
- French Open Road
- Shootings, stolen and stuffed ballot boxes mar Macedonian parliamentary elections
- Egypt rallies in 2nd half to beat Congo 2-1 in first World Cup qualifier
- Poll: Name recognition helps Clinton in Puerto Rico Democratic primary
- Spanish prime minister Zapatero hopes Spain gathers confidence ahead of Euro
- Poland beats Portugal to secure Olympic spot in men's volleyball
- Partial results indicate Macedonian governing party far ahead in election marred by violence
- New Zealand wins Edinburgh Sevens, ends world series on a high
- Firefighters battle blaze on back lot at Universal Studios; 'Back to the Future' set destroyed
- Partial results indicate Macedonian governing party far ahead in election marred by violence
- Sweden loses to Ukraine, Netherlands comfortably beats Wales in Euro 2008 warmups
- Obama campaign expects to claim nomination this week, Clinton wins Puerto Rico primary
- Shootings, stolen and stuffed ballot boxes mar Macedonian parliamentary elections
- Swiss lakeside city ready to host Portugal during Euro 2008
- Obama campaign expects to claim nomination this week, Clinton wins Puerto Rico primary
- World Cup Qualifying: Guinea 0, Zimbabwe 0
- Thousands march up NYC's Fifth Avenue in Salute to Israel Parade
- McManus, Casey score as Rapids end 11-game unbeaten streak at hands of FC Dallas, 2-1
- Obama campaign expects to claim nomination this week, Clinton wins Puerto Rico primary
- Giro d'Italia Champions
- Prime minister declares victory in Macedonian election marred by violence
- Romanians vote in local elections seen as test for parties before this year's general ballot
- Planet Green network runs counter to type; will soft-sell mission
- Booksellers talk big, act quietly at Los Angeles convention
- Ryan Briscoe avoids crash, gets first IndyCar win at Wisconsin
- Kenny Perry joins Tiger Woods as three-time winner at Jack's place
- Sensational Busch drives away with fourth NASCAR win this season at Dover International
- Facts about Macedonia, where parliamentary elections are held Sunday
- Senate turns to climate change bill amid worries about costs of tackling global warming
- Neil Young works with mechanic in Kansas to build an affordable electric car
- Jay Haas shoots 6-under 65 to win Principal Charity Classic, take over tour money lead
- Clinton wins most Puerto Rico delegates, but Obama moves closer to nomination
- Kenny Perry joins Tiger Woods as three-time winner at Jack's place
- Ryan Briscoe avoids crash, gets first IndyCar win at Wisconsin
- Firefighters battle blaze on back lot at Universal Studios; 'Back to the Future' set destroyed
- Ramirez hits No. 501 homer, Lowell, Drew also connect in Boston's 9-4 win over Orioles
- Obama campaign expects to claim nomination this week, Clinton wins Puerto Rico primary
- Nearly complete results indicate Macedonian governing party wins election marred by violence
- Clinton weighs next step as Obama moves toward nomination
- West Indies-Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Legendary designer Yves Saint Laurent dies at 71, longtime friend and associate says
- Sarwan, Chanderpaul hit half centuries and lift West Indies in 2nd test
- Obama campaign expects to claim nomination this week, Clinton wins Puerto Rico primary
- Soriano homers, Edmonds drives in 2 and Cubs complete perfect homestand, beating Rockies 5-3
- Obama campaign expects to claim nomination this week, Clinton wins Puerto Rico primary
- Soriano homers, Edmonds drives in 2 and Cubs complete perfect homestand, beating Rockies 5-3
- Macedonian PM wins election marred by shootings, allegations of ballot fraud
- Legendary designer Yves Saint Laurent dies at 71, longtime friend and associate says
- NASCAR-Sprint Cup-Best Buy 400 Results
- Macedonian PM wins election marred by shootings, allegations of ballot fraud
- Brazilian Soccer Results
- Obama campaign expects to claim nomination this week, Clinton wins Puerto Rico primary
- IndyCar-ABC Supply/A.J. Foyt Indy 225 Results
- NASCAR-Sprint Cup-Best Buy 400 Results
- Australia ends combat operations in Iraq, pulls out troops
- Botafogo player taken by police; Flamengo, Cruzeiro share lead in Brazilian league
- Firefighters battle blaze on back lot at Universal Studios; 'Back to the Future' set destroyed
- Sunday's MLB Leaders
- McClellan: Bush should have 'stood by his word' and fired Rove over CIA leak
- Kenny Perry joins Tiger Woods as three-time winner at Jack's place
- Macedonian PM wins election marred by shootings, allegations of ballot fraud
- Barry opens England account eight years after debut in 3-0 victory at Trinidad and Tobago
- Monday, June 9
- McCain adapting to national campaign
- Obama's sole focus is general election
- After a controversial sex scandal, Mosley's fate finally to be decided by FIA vote on Tuesday
- Ryan Briscoe avoids crash, gets first IndyCar win at Wisconsin
- Sunday's International Football Results
- Ryan Briscoe avoids crash, gets first IndyCar win at Wisconsin
- Australia ends combat operations in Iraq, pulls out troops
- Barry opens England account eight years after debut in 3-0 victory at Trinidad and Tobago
- Obama campaign expects to claim nomination this week, Clinton wins Puerto Rico primary
- Argentine Football Results
- Obama campaign expects to claim nomination this week, Clinton wins Puerto Rico primary
- Legendary designer Yves Saint Laurent dies at 71, longtime friend and associate says
- Jose Garces scores for Panama in 1-0 friendly win over Guatemala
- Ramirez hits No. 501 homer, Lowell, Drew also connect in Boston's 9-4 win over Orioles
- Pakistan ruling party delivers draft constitutional package to Sharif coalition partner
- Pakistan ruling party delivers draft constitutional package to Sharif coalition partner
- Nepal's ex-rebels turn deposed king's ancestral palace into a museum
- Nepal's ex-rebels turn deposed king's ancestral palace into a museum
- Town deals with rising child felons
- Clinton weighs next step as Obama moves toward nomination
- Australia ends combat operations in Iraq, pulls out troops
- River Plate wins and is sole leader of Argentine Clausura
- Front row starters both end up wrecked at Milwaukee Mile
- Mexican Football Results
- 'Fake' marijuana smoke but no mention of fire at MTV movie awards
- Santos wins the Mexican Clausura
- National Basketball Association Glance
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar cheered for the Celtics before becoming a star for the Lakers
- NHL Playoffs Glance
- Five Red Wings one win away from fourth Stanley Cup title in Motown
- Firefighters battle blaze on back lot at Universal Studios; 'Back to the Future' set destroyed
- 'Fake' marijuana smoke but no mention of fire at MTV movie awards
- Obama campaign expects to claim nomination this week, Clinton wins Puerto Rico primary
- Obama campaign expects to claim nomination this week, Clinton wins Puerto Rico primary
- Obama campaign expects to claim nomination this week, Clinton wins Puerto Rico primary
- 'Transformers' takes best movie at star-studded MTV Movie Awards
- 2 more Bolivian states pass autonomy measures challenging Morales
- President and first lady attend Civil War-themed gala to benefit Ford's Theatre
- Novak Djokovic says there's work to be done before he can take on Rafael Nadal at French Open
- Smoke but no fire at MTV movie awards as 'Transformers' wins best movie
- Sophie's swoon, Karrie's miss earn Lee title at Ginn Tribute
- Legendary designer Yves Saint Laurent dies at 71, longtime friend and associate says
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Sunday's MLB Leaders
- SKorea's ruling party urges president to calm public anger over US beef import plan
- SKorea's ruling party urges president to calm public anger over US beef import plan
- Over-the-top MTV movie awards have smoke, no fire; 'Transformers' takes best movie honor
- Soriano homers, Edmonds drives in 2 and Cubs complete perfect homestand, beating Rockies 5-3
- Australian property trust Centro announces refinancing extension to Dec. 15
- Australian property trust Centro announces refinancing extension to Dec. 15
- Swiss vote on nationalist campaign against mass naturalizations
- Swiss reject nationalist campaign against mass naturalizations
- Whitmore, Whalen score 19 points apiece as Sun extend dominance over Sky with 75-73 win
- Legendary designer Yves Saint Laurent dies at 71, longtime friend and associate says
- Chilean race car driver runs over 7 spectators, finishes race
- Oil prices steady around US$8 below last month's trading record
- Obama campaign expects to claim nomination this week, Clinton wins Puerto Rico primary
- Oil prices steady around US$8 below last month's trading record
- Five trapped in ArcelorMittal mine in Kazakhstan
- Pakistan batsman Younus Khan signs with South Australia
- Pakistan batsman Younus Khan signs with South Australia
- Hugo Chavez's brother among ruling party nominees in Venezuela
- Study: US children's cancer rates highest in Northeast, lowest in South, but still rare
- Five trapped in ArcelorMittal mine in Kazakhstan
- Whitmore, Whalen score 19 points apiece as Sun extend dominance over Sky with 75-73 win
- Largest US immigration raid prompts calls for action against company officials
- Pakistan ruling party delivers draft constitutional package to Sharif coalition partner
- New coach Robbie Deans names 7 new faces for Wallabies
- New coach Robbie Deans names 7 new faces for Wallabies
- SKorea's ruling party urges president to calm public anger over US beef import plan
- Beijing Olympic organizers offer apology over language in volunteer manual
- Obama, Clinton try to wrap up nomination with American Indian votes
- Beijing Olympic organizers offer apology over language in volunteer manual
- SKorea's ruling party urges president to calm public anger over US beef import plan
- SKorea's ruling party urges president to calm public anger over US beef import plan
- Still no word on survivors of helicopter crash in China earthquake zone
- Persistent blaze on back lot at Universal Studios destroys several sets, video vault
- 'Mission complete': Australia ends combat operations in Iraq, pulls out troops
- Malaysia's gasoline stations suffer slowdown near Thai border as foreign sales ban starts
- 'Mission complete': Australia ends combat operations in Iraq, pulls out troops
- Nepal's main parties fail to agree on forming new government
- Nepal's main parties fail to agree on forming new government
- Indonesian president condemns bloody attack by Muslim hard-liners on interfaith activists
- Activists press SKorean government to send food aid to NKorea
- Over-the-top MTV Movie Awards have smoke, no fire; 'Transformers' takes best movie honor
- Report: China Telecommunications to buy China United mobile business for US$14.4 billion
- Report: China Telecommunications to buy China United mobile business for US$14.4 billion
- Thai protests and coup rumors hurting stock market and economy, finance minister says
- SKorea, Paraguay agree to promote economic ties
- Dollar rises against euro, yen on US rate hike speculation
- Dollar rises against euro, yen on US rate hike speculation
- Malaysia's opposition says some government lawmakers may change mind about defecting
- Malaysia's opposition says some government lawmakers may change mind about defecting
- Euro falls against dollar as bettors anticipate US rate hike
- US men's team to play exhibition games against Russia, Australia
- US men's team to play exhibition games against Russia, Australia
- TPG Capital to take 23 percent stake in struggling UK mortgage lender Bradford & Bingley
- Indonesian Muslim hard-liner urges followers to prepare for war against sect
- Malaysia Airlines reviews unprofitable routes amid cost-cutting measures, report says
- Malaysia Airlines reviews unprofitable routes amid cost-cutting measures, report says
- Still no word on survivors of helicopter crash in China earthquake zone
- ArcelorMittal mine collapse in Kazakhstan traps 5 workers; rescuers racing against time
- Prime minister declares victory in Macedonian election marred by violence that left 1 dead
- Royal Dutch Shell to buy stake in Australia's Arrow for $741 million
- Royal Dutch Shell to buy stake in Australia's Arrow for $741 million
- Malaysia's gasoline stations suffer slowdown near Thai border as foreign sales ban starts
- Euro finance ministers talk about tackling high food and fuel prices
- Indonesian Muslim hard-liner urges followers to prepare for war against sect
- Eriksson leaves Manchester City after one season in charge
- Nikkei hits highest level in 5 months as weakening yen spurs buying of exporters
- Nikkei hits highest level in 5 months as weakening yen spurs buying of exporters
- IMF says euro inflation is uncomfortably high, will likely stay high
- South Korea revises up 1st quarter economic growth
- South Korea revises up 1st quarter economic growth
- Eriksson leaves Manchester City after one season in charge
- Portugal's Postiga moves from Porto to Sporting Lisbon
- Obama campaign expects to claim nomination this week; Clinton wins Puerto Rico primary
- Wales coach Gatland chooses Jones over Hook for Springboks test
- Oil prices drop below US$127 a barrel on worries about demand, CFTC investigation
- Oil prices drop below US$127 a barrel on worries about demand, CFTC investigation
- R. Kelly's defense hit at singer's child porn trial, particularly when it comes to a mole
- Eriksson leaves Manchester City after one season in charge
- Blackburn allows Man City to speak with Hughes about succeeding Eriksson
- Euro finance ministers talk about tackling high food and fuel prices
- IMF says euro inflation is uncomfortably high, will likely stay high
- US dollar mixed, gold higher in European morning trading
- Firefighters battling huge fire at Universal Studios say low water pressure hampered efforts
- Blackburn allows Man City to speak with Hughes about succeeding Eriksson
- Gone With the Wind musical to shut early in London due to poor ticket sales
- China Unicom to acquire fixed-line operator China Netcom in HK$439 billion share swap
- China Unicom to acquire fixed-line operator China Netcom in HK$439 billion share swap
- 6 die after receiving human antibody injections in eastern China
- South Korea to delay resumption of US beef imports
- South Korea to delay resumption of US beef imports
- Foreigners told to behave at Beijing Olympics _ or else
- Foreigners told to behave at Beijing Olympics _ or else
- Asian markets end mixed as Nikkei rises to 5-month high, Thai index drops on political worries
- Bank of England says UK mortgage approvals fall to 15-year low in April
- Asian markets end mixed as Nikkei rises to 5-month high, Thai index drops on political worries
- Ronaldo has right ankle strapped with ice after Portugal's 1st training session in Switzerland
- Oil prices drop below US$127 a barrel on worries about demand, CFTC investigation
- Macedonian prime minister wins by landslide in election overshadowed by violence
- Eriksson leaves Manchester City after one season in charge; Hughes approached as successor
- China stocks rise on hopes for lower inflation, telecoms boosted by restructuring plan
- China stocks rise on hopes for lower inflation, telecoms boosted by restructuring plan
- US Senate debate on climate bill expected to focus on impact on energy costs
- Everything ready at Croatia's Euro 2008 training base, but are the Croats?
- Asian markets end mixed as Nikkei rises to 5-month high, Thai index drops on political worries
- Asian markets end mixed as Nikkei rises to 5-month high, Thai index drops on political worries
- Flamini called up as backup to France squad; doubts over Vieira for Euro 2008
- Children in classrooms without roofs as schools reopen in Myanmar's cyclone zone
- French players remain upbeat ahead of final Euro 2008 warm-up match against Colombia
- Thai protests and coup rumors hurting stock market and economy, finance minister says
- China says working to prevent epidemics from massive earthquake
- Senator Kennedy to undergo surgery for his brain tumor
- South Korea to delay resumption of US beef imports
- South Korea to delay resumption of US beef imports
- Children in classrooms without roofs as schools reopen in Myanmar's cyclone zone
- China Unicom to acquire China Netcom as part of telecom overhaul
- China Unicom to acquire China Netcom as part of telecom overhaul
- UN hits AIDS treatment target 2 years late
- China Unicom to acquire China Netcom as part of telecom overhaul
- China Unicom to acquire China Netcom as part of telecom overhaul
- Brown says he won't back down over unpopular plans to toughen Britain's terror laws
- Senator Kennedy to undergo surgery for his brain tumor
- Hong Kong stock index led higher by China-linked heavyweights
- Hong Kong stock index led higher by China-linked heavyweights
- Dementieva beats fellow Russian Zvonareva to reach French Open quarterfinals
- US Sen. Edward Kennedy undergoes surgery for his brain tumor
- Car bombing outside Danish Embassy in Pakistan kills at least 5
- London's FTSE-100 index down 58.5 points at 5995.2
- French Open Results
- Australian rugby league results
- US senator Edward Kennedy to undergo surgery for his brain tumor
- Bank of England says UK mortgage approvals fall to 15-year low in April
- EU food prices rise at double the rate of inflation
- Dementieva beats fellow Russian Zvonareva to reach French Open quarterfinals
- France asks skeptical EU nations to slash fuel tax
- US senator Edward Kennedy undergoes surgery for his brain tumor
- US bank Wachovia replacing Ken Thompson as CEO on interim basis with current chairman
- Gascoigne detained under Mental Health Act for 2nd time in 4 months
- Ford Motor finalizes sale of Jaguar, Land Rover to India's Tata Motors
- Italy arrives at its Euro 2008 training base in spa town outside Vienna
- Macedonian prime minister wins by landslide in election overshadowed by violence
- South Korea to delay resumption of US beef imports
- Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland subjects of UK competition probe
- South Korea to delay resumption of US beef imports
- Euro nations stress 2012 as goal to eliminate budget deficits
- Jordanian film shows hometown of al-Qaida in Iraq leader in a different light
- Gascoigne detained under Mental Health Act for 2nd time in 4 months
- Ford Motor finalizes sale of Jaguar, Land Rover to India's Tata Motors
- Quest for Austria's No. 1 goalkeeper still open only six days before opening Euro 2008 match
- World airlines group forecasts $2.3B loss for industry in 2008
- Nakamura leads Japan to 3-0 win over Oman in World Cup qualifier
- Nakamura leads Japan to 3-0 win over Oman in World Cup qualifier
- Azerbaijan's opposition criticizes changes in election law ahead of vote
- Wachovia replacing Ken Thompson as CEO on interim basis with current chairman Lanty Smith
- EU investigates Sanofi-Aventis over documents
- Obama campaign expects to claim nomination this week; Clinton wins Puerto Rico primary
- Sackey and Hipkiss ruled out of England's tour of New Zealand
- US senator Edward Kennedy undergoes surgery for his brain tumor
- Austria resumes border checks as security tightens for Euro 2008
- Dementieva beats fellow Russian Zvonareva to reach French Open quarterfinals
- Berlin Philharmonic's home reopening as scheduled 2 weeks after fire
- Jose Mourinho is new Inter Milan coach, signs 3-year contract
- US senator Edward Kennedy undergoes surgery for his brain tumor
- Australian Prime Minister warns against repeating mistakes of Iraq
- Obama campaign expects to claim nomination this week; Clinton wins Puerto Rico primary
- 1,000 Finnish paper workers threaten strike at Stora Enso plants
- Comedian Chris Rock, on tour in South Africa, says poverty is behind xenophobic attacks
- Austria resumes border checks as security tightens for Euro 2008
- France asks skeptical EU nations to slash fuel tax
- Car bombing outside Danish Embassy in Pakistan kills at least 6
- US senator Edward Kennedy to undergo surgery for his brain tumor
- Car bombing outside Danish Embassy in Pakistan kills at least 6
- Hickersberger calls on UEFA to be more considerate with surprise doping tests
- Israel's Barak says he has prepared legislation to dissolve parliament
- Austria resumes border checks as security tightens for Euro 2008
- Oil prices drop below US$127 a barrel on worries about demand, CFTC investigation
- Greece coach Rehhagel ready to forget disappointing friendlies ahead of Euro 2008
- Car bombing outside Danish Embassy in Pakistan kills at least 6
- Macedonian prime minister wins by landslide in election overshadowed by violence
- Car bombing outside Danish Embassy in Pakistan kills at least 6
- Ford Motor finalizes sale of Jaguar, Land Rover to India's Tata Motors
- Brown says he won't back down over unpopular plans to toughen Britain's terror laws
- Wachovia replacing Ken Thompson as CEO on interim basis with current chairman Lanty Smith
- Romanian team arrives in Switzerland ahead of European Championship
- Bahrain wins third straight World Cup qualifier with 3-2 victory over Thailand
- Bahrain wins third straight World Cup qualifier with 3-2 victory over Thailand
- Auto parts maker Bosch buys majority stake in Germany's ersol Solar Energy
- US stocks retreat ahead of manufacturing data
- Myanmar junta defends cyclone response as 'prompt,' with schools set to reopen
- French Open Results
- Uzbekistan routs Singapore 7-3 in World Cup qualifier
- Uzbekistan routs Singapore 7-3 in World Cup qualifier
- Czech Republic arrives at their training base for Euro 2008
- Jose Mourinho is new Inter Milan coach, signs 3-year contract
- China Unicom to acquire China Netcom for $23.8 bln in shares as part of telecom overhaul
- China Unicom to acquire China Netcom for $23.8 bln in shares as part of telecom overhaul
- Construction spending in US falls in April as home building continues more than two-year slide
- Construction spending in US falls in April as home building continues more than two-year slide
- Monday marks first day of trading for JPMorgan as official owner of Bear Stearns
- US stocks down after housing data, bank shakeups
- Bahrain and Uzbekistan stay perfect, Japan gets win in World Cup qualifiers
- Bahrain and Uzbekistan stay perfect, Japan gets win in World Cup qualifiers
- LSE shares fall after analysts cut stock estimates because of increased competition
- US senator Ted Kennedy to undergo surgery for his brain tumor; procedure to last 6 hours
- Monday's International Football Results
- Construction spending in US falls in April as home building continues more than two-year slide
- International monitors report serious violations in violence-marred Macedonian election
- Budget airline Ryanair plans legal action against French Confederation General de Travail
- US stocks down after tepid economic data, bank shakeups
- Euro lower against dollar as oil down, US economic data mixed
- South Korea to delay resumption of US beef imports
- South Korea to delay resumption of US beef imports
- Women's Asian Cup: Japan, Australia edge South Korea on goal difference to reach semis
- Women's Asian Cup: Japan, Australia edge South Korea on goal difference to reach semis
- India's prime minister hints at fuel price rises to cope with rocketing oil import costs
- Doctor performing Kennedy's brain surgery a "thought leader" in field of neuro-oncology
- Washington Mutual replaces Killinger as chairman, he remains CEO
- China says it's working to prevent epidemics among 5 million left homeless by earthquake
- Eriksson leaves Manchester City after one season in charge
- Oil futures fluctuate on competing demand concerns
- UN hits AIDS treatment target 2 years late
- US loses final Word Trade Organization appeal over billion-dollar cotton dispute with Brazil
- US senator Ted Kennedy to undergo surgery for his brain tumor; procedure to last 6 hours
- Speaking softly, NATO general prods Pakistan to wield stick against militants
- McCain uses speech to pro-Israel group to criticize Obama on Iran
- Doctors performing brain surgery on Sen. Edward Kennedy face big risks
- Enron recovery officials say repayment rate hits 50 percent
- US PGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- Roger Federer beats Julien Benneteau at French Open to reach 16th consecutive major quarterfinal
- Obama campaign expects to claim nomination this week; Clinton wins Puerto Rico primary
- 2008 Ryder Cup Points
- Car bombing outside Danish Embassy in Pakistan kills at least 6
- Car bombing outside Danish Embassy in Pakistan kills at least 6
- US manufacturing remains sluggish in May as rising prices continue to plague industry
- Yoko Ono loses bid to block use of John Lennon's `Imagine' in film
- Presidents Cup Standings
- McCain uses speech to pro-Israel group to criticize Obama on Iran
- Australian Prime Minister warns against repeating mistakes of Iraq
- Australian Prime Minister warns against repeating mistakes of Iraq
- French Open Results
- World Golf Ranking
- Three Israeli Arabs arrested for plotting to abduct, murder soldier
- Patch this: Big Brown's cracked left front hoof needs some work
- Champions Tour Schedule-Winners
- US LPGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- Oil futures rise on heating oil rally, Iran comments
- Bolivia president announces full nationalization of pipeline company Transedes
- Dozens of opposition supporters arrested in connection with political violence in Zimbabwe
- Children in classrooms without roofs as schools reopen in Myanmar's cyclone zone
- FIFA opens investigation into Liberia stadium tragedy
- 'Special One' Jose Mourinho signs 3-year contract to coach Inter Milan
- Bush says US economy would benefit if tax cuts are made permanent
- International monitors report serious violations in violence-marred Macedonian election
- WWE wrestling chairman Vince McMahon promotes show with $1 million giveaway
- Paraguay summons overseas stars for South American World Cup qualifiers
- French Open Results
- ECS displays products at Computex
- Tatung to show WiMAX services
- Anritsu introduces WiMAX test solution
- Mio showcases GPS and new products
- Dmedia joins WiMAX Expo
- Rohde & Schwarz presents WiMAX and MIMO solutions
- Far EasTone offers free trial for WiMAX experience on 'Road Warrior' flagship bus
- Asian stocks gain, led by mining companies
- Taiex gains most since May; officials may seek investors
- China firm to buy a mobile business for US$14.4 billion
- U.S. dollar snaps gain against yen before manufacturing, jobs data
- Oil prices steady at US$128
- Japanese stocks increase to highest in '08, led by financial companies
- Sidelines
- England beat barbarians in low-key send off
- Cubs turn back Rockies for 7th win in a row
- Defoe helps England to a Caribbean cruise
- Eriksson leaves Manchester City after one season
- Sweden loses, Netherlands wins in warm-ups
- Perry wins memorial for 3rd time
- Faulty drainage system holds Australia up
- Contador wins Tour of Italy after final stage
- Rossi wins Italian GP for seventh time in a row
- Nadal and Djokovic enjoy Sunday stroll
- Malaysia Airlines launches cost cuts
- Adobe launches new Acrobat that can package videos
- Microsoft signs new deal with HP over distribution
- Best Buy tests e-waste recycling program
- Iraq oil exports hit post-war high
- GCT launches industry's 1st mobile WiMAX IEEE
- South Korea to introduce bank privatization
- European ministers moot food, fuel prices
- Brazil says food and biofuel can co-exist
- In Brief
- Russian gays defy ban, more arrests in Moscow
- R. Kelly's defense may suffer from dramatic mole testimony
- Blaze destroys sets at Universal Studios
- 'Chronicles of Narnia' falls victim to a crowded field
- McCartney returns home to headline Liverpool concert for thousands of fans
- French fashion king Yves Saint Laurent dies at 71
- High food prices and drought threatening Ethiopia again
- After China's earthquake, kids are left in disarray
- Discovery closing in on super-size delivery to space station - a Japanese laboratory
- Activists press South Korea to send food to North
- China experts warn of expanding space arms race
- No word on chopper crash survivors in PRC quake zone
- Ma's truce may snuff diplomacy
- In Brief
- U.K.'s Brown defends terrorism plans
- Two Bolivian provinces back autonomy to defy president
- Myanmar reopens schools
- Nepal's parties fight for power in republic
- In Brief
- Taipei City launches new tour package to attract Hong Kong tourists
- One-third of tourism sector unready for Chinese tourists, poll shows
- 6.0 magnitude earthquake rattles northeastern Taiwan
- Taiwan cooperating with European Union on atmosphere project
- Hon Hai investment plan in Kaohsiung confirmed
- Tuition fee hikes will not exceed 8 percent, education minister says
- Kaohsiung City mulls offering free MRT service
- Taiwan's WiMAX exposition kicks off amidst high hopes
- Foundation invites applications to take part in 'Wanderer Project'
- Taxi ranks will be set up on trial basis, minister says
- President Ma to issue statement marking Tiananmen massacre
- 'Diplomatic truce' with China not immediate priority, says Ou
- MOFA confirms appointment of official to U.S.
- Legislators question, criticize the EPA's energy-saving policy
- Rudd says predecessor abused intelligence data
- Explosion at Danish embassy in Pakistan kills 8, media says
- Ou says not worried about 'Chinese Taipei'
- Clinton plans New York speech, rare departure from campaign trail
- Obama says on primary eve that he and rival Clinton will be 'working together' in November
- Shrieking Sharapova is quieted by Safina at French Open
- Celtics guard Tony Allen probably won't be around to guard Kobe Bryant in NBA finals
- Bryan twins upset in rain at Roland Garros; Monfils likes the 'Canes
- China working to prevent disease among 5 million left homeless by earthquake
- Obama says he will meet with Clinton after dust settles on race
- Higher drunken driving fines to hit the road in July: MOTC
- Council of Agriculture to hold summer camps for teenagers
- MOFA invited to attend Paraguay's presidential inauguration
- Tuition fee hikes not to exceed 8 percent: education minister
- Taipei metro ridership rise slightly after fuel price hikes
- Bodyguards for Cabinet-level heads to be reviewed: official
- Female Control Yuan nominees to rise sharply: official
- DPP lawmakers suggest implementation of daylight saving time
- Missiles not mentioned in talks with China: KMT head
- EU Center will be set up before year-end
- Premier cautiously upbeat over weekend charter flights
- Cabinet to turn president's campaign promises into policies
- President vows to develop WiMAX technology
- Ranking officials can apply for more bodyguards if necessary: premier
- Frozen vegetables released after heavy rain hurts farm output
- EETO calls for Taiwan to open up market and increase investment in EU
- EU backs Taiwan's membership in global groups if China agrees: EETO
- West Indies-Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Austria: Vienna State Opera says Seiji Ozawa out for 5 weeks with back injury
- Construction spending in US falls in April as home building continues more than two-year slide
- Sharapova eliminated by Safina in 4th round at French Open
- Rock pioneer Bo Diddley, famous for square guitar, hat and unique rhythm, dies at age 79
- US insurer Liberty Mutual expanding to India with Indian partner Dabur
- US defender Jonathan Spector out 3-6 months; Donovan to miss Spain friendly
- Sharapova blows big lead to Safina in 4th round at French Open
- Boris Shaklin, winner of four golds in gymnastics at Rome Olympics, dies at 76
- Doctors performing brain surgery on Sen. Edward Kennedy face big risks
- EU investigates Sanofi-Aventis over documents
- US stocks down after tepid economic data, bank woes
- At his request, ashes of man who designed can for Pringles chips buried in one of the cans
- Lee breathes life into Australia with 5-59 despite Chanderpaul century for Windies
- US loses final Word Trade Organization appeal over billion-dollar cotton dispute with Brazil
- ECB president celebrates euro and defends inflation-fighting stance as bank turns 10
- Sharapova blows big lead to Safina in 4th round at French Open, Federer through to quarterfinals
- North Korea draws with Turkmenistan 0-0 in World Cup qualifier
- Bolivia's Morales announces full nationalization of pipeline company Transedes
- US Senate debate on climate bill expected to focus on impact on energy costs
- Leaving his political woes in Israel, Olmert travels to Washington for meeting with Bush
- TPG Capital to take 23 percent stake in struggling UK mortgage lender Bradford & Bingley
- Sharapova blows big lead against Safina in 4th round at French Open
- Italy's confidence at Euro 2008 can be measured by geography
- Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro injured ankle in opening training session at Euro 2008
- World Cup Qualifying: Iran 0, United Arab Emirates 0
- Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro injured ankle in opening training session at Euro 2008
- Yearbook company's spell-check fiasco gives some US high school students new last names
- Uma Thurman's stalker sentenced to 3 years of probation if he gets help
- Almeida hoping for starting spot with Portugal at Euro 2008
- WWE wrestling chairman Vince McMahon promotes show with $1 million giveaway
- Ronaldo practices normally after having ankle strapped with ice in Switzerland
- Czech Republic arrives at their training base for Euro 2008
- Oil futures rise on heating oil rally, Iran comments
- Doctor performing Kennedy's brain surgery a "thought leader" in field of neuro-oncology
- Obama says he and Clinton will be `working together' in November
- Bolivia's Morales announces full nationalization of pipeline company Transedes
- Italy's confidence at Euro 2008 can be measured by geography
- 6 die in car bomb outside Danish Embassy in Pakistan; attack follows al-Qaida threats
- World Cup Qualifying: Iran and United Arab Emirates draw 0-0
- Veterans set to take the spotlight from youngsters at Euro 2008
- Shrieking Sharapova blows big lead to Safina in 4th round at French Open
- US dollar mixed in European trading
- Mosley's fate finally to be decided by FIA vote on Tuesday after sex scandal,
- American Airlines to begin flights between Chicago and Moscow
- Hundreds stream into Universal Studios as park reopens after damaging fire
- 6 die in car bomb outside Danish Embassy in Pakistan; attack follows al-Qaida threats
- International monitors report serious violations in violence-marred Macedonian election
- Hungary wins women's relay at World Pentathlon Championships
- Yoko Ono loses bid to block use of `Imagine' in film
- Almeida hoping for starting spot with Portugal at Euro 2008
- US Senate debate on climate bill expected to focus on impact on energy costs
- One month after Myanmar cyclone, fewer than half of survivors getting relief
- 6 die after receiving human antibody injections in eastern China
- Czechs still facing the dilemma of having to overcome the loss of Rosicky
- Children in classrooms without roofs as schools reopen in Myanmar's cyclone zone
- Wheat futures surge near $8 on hot US weather
- Sven-Goran Eriksson could be named Mexico coach on Tuesday
- Kennedy is out of 'successful' brain surgery at Duke Medical Center; talks to wife
- Obama campaign expects to claim nomination this week; Clinton wins Puerto Rico primary
- Shuttle Discovery docks at space station, delivers new lab and new occupants
- Killinger relinquishes role as WaMu's chairman but hangs on to CEO spot
- Eriksson arrives in Mexico following split with Manchester City after one season in charge
- Senior U.S. diplomat hails Uzbekistan's improving human rights record
- Mosley's fate finally to be decided by FIA vote on Tuesday after sex scandal,
- British heptathlon favorite Ennis ruled out of Olympics
- Post-Sept. 11 US airport designs specialize in 'security that you can't see'
- Everything ready at Croatia's Euro 2008 training base, but are the Croats?
- Poland arrives in Austria for Euro 2008 with high hopes
- Humberto Coelho named coach of Tunisia
- Private-equity firm denies selling stakes in Chrysler, GMAC to other investors
- Obama says on primary eve that he and rival Clinton will be 'working together' in November
- Shrieking Sharapova is quieted by Safina at French Open
- Int'l monitors report serious violations in violence-marred Macedonian election
- Blackburn allows Man City to speak with Hughes about succeeding Eriksson
- World Cup Qualifying: Qatar 0, China 0
- Sen. Kennedy is out of 'successful' brain surgery; tells wife he 'feels like a million bucks'
- Russia's president advises parliament to dump restrictive media bill
- French Open Results
- Early-diagnozed Alzheimer's patients emerging as a new voice
- Hundreds stream into Universal Studios as park reopens after damaging fire
- Finland 1, Belarus 1
- WADA meeting to investigate gene doping in sport
- Sen. Kennedy is out of 'successful' brain surgery; tells wife he feels 'like a million bucks'
- Unsealed court documents shed more light on Yahoo's efforts to avoid Microsoft's takeover bid
- Obama campaign expects to claim nomination this week; Clinton wins Puerto Rico primary
- World Cup Qualifying: Qatar and China draw 0-0
- Brazil-born Pepe feeling at home with Portugal ahead of Euro 2008
- Britain reviewing Robert Mugabe's knighthood
- Aussie batsmen consolidate advantage after Lee's five-wicket burst against Windies
- Clinton spends final day on the trail in South Dakota before heading home to consider options
- Monday's International Football Results
- Iraq: Suicide car bomber kills 7 in northern city of Mosul
- French Open Results
- Oil futures rise on heating oil rally, Iran comments
- Iraq: Suicide car bomber kills 9 in northern city of Mosul
- Blacks, young, older voters intensify support for candidates in Democratic battle
- Oil futures rise on heating oil rally, Iran comments
- Turkey hoping to reverse trend against Portugal at Euro 2008
- Gabriel launches The Filter as a tastemaking guide for entertainment fans; talks fatherhood
- Chile's Bachelet announces US$1 billion subsidy to counter high fuel prices
- South Dakota farm county votes on whether to allow 1st US new oil refinery in 30-plus years
- Ford Motor completes sale of Jaguar, Land Rover to India's Tata Motors
- Romanian team arrives in Switzerland ahead of European Championship
- Swiss coach Koebi Kuhn's wife admitted to hospital as team regroups ahead of Euro 2008
- French Open Road
- Obama campaign expects to claim nomination this week; Clinton wins Puerto Rico primary
- Senior U.S. diplomat hails Uzbekistan's improving human rights record
- Private-equity firm denies selling stakes in Chrysler, GMAC to other investors
- McCain uses speech to pro-Israel group to criticize Obama on Iran
- Russia's president advises parliament to dump restrictive media bill
- Italy's confidence at Euro 2008 can be measured by geography
- French Open Results
- Deepak Chopra says the joke's on him in new Mike Myers film 'The Love Guru'
- Monday's International Football Results
- Spokesman says Kelsey Grammer has `mild' heart attack in Hawaii, is resting comfortably
- Time Warner Cable starts customer trial with metered Internet access in Texas
- Jones beats Hook for Wales No. 10 jersey; Smit to captain Srpingboks for 50th time
- American Airlines to begin flights between Chicago and Moscow
- World Cup Qualifying: Syria 1, Kuwait 0
- Gold up
- US tells Zimbabwe to allow free runoff election on Mugabe's future, condemns food policies
- World Cup Qualifying: Syria beats Kuwait 1-0
- US stocks down after tepid economic data, bank woes
- Brazil's Embraer may sell light training-fighter planes to US for use in Iraq
- Chivu sends best wishes to France rival and club teammate after landing in Switzerland
- Prosecutor appointed to investigate Canadian polygamous community
- Law firm co-founder Melvyn Weiss sentenced to 30 months prison in lucrative kickback scheme
- US stocks down after tepid economic data, bank woes
- World Cup Qualifying: Saudi Arabia 4, Lebanon 1
- Dollar mixed against major currencies on weak US manufacturing data, falling stocks
- Yoko Ono loses legal bid to block use of John Lennon's `Imagine' in film
- French Open Show Court Schedules
- US loses final Word Trade Organization appeal over billion-dollar cotton dispute with Brazil
- GM expected to announce possible plant closures, job cuts before annual meeting on Tuesday
- US justices rule against government in money laundering cases
- Wheat futures surge near $8 on hot US weather
- US presidential candidates spend $195 million on campaign ads
- Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro will miss Euro 2008 after injuring ankle
- Clinton spends final day on the trail in South Dakota before heading home to consider options
- Italy's confidence at Euro 2008 can be measured by geography
- Brazil's Embraer may sell light training-fighter planes to US for use in Iraq
- Eriksson arrives in Mexico following split with Manchester City after one season in charge
- Canada's Supreme Court to hear BCE case on sale threat
- Sven-Goran Eriksson could be named Mexico coach on Tuesday
- Dow Chemical settles lawsuit with former executives fired over unauthorized buyout talks
- Sen. Kennedy is out of 'successful' brain surgery; tells wife he feels 'like a million bucks'
- World Cup Qualifying: Saudi Arabia beats Lebanon 4-1
- Bush weighs in against US Senate climate bill, citing costs to future generations
- Obama says he will meet with Clinton after dust settles on race
- Canada's Supreme Court to hear BCE case on sale threat
- European panel backs Schering-Plough drug to reverse effects of muscle relaxants
- US companies announce plans to label beef bound for South Korea after protests
- British government says it favors stepping into Islamic finance
- Bahrain, Uzbekistan stay perfect, Japan gets win in World Cup qualifiers
- A starry list of presenters for Tonys
- McCain pitch against Obama: the candidate who offers the right kind of change _ and a record
- Brett Lee blitz, Phil Jaques half century puts Australia on top against Windies in 2nd test
- Obama says he will meet with Clinton after dust settles on race
- Latin American Soccer Results
- US justices rule against government in money laundering cases
- World Cup Qualifying: Al-Kahtani pair lifts Saudi Arabia past Lebanon 4-1
- Senate agrees to debate bill to cut greenhouse gases and combat global warming
- Doctors performing brain surgery on Sen. Edward Kennedy face big risks
- Big-screen take on gal-pal show `Sex and the City' pulls in $56.8 million at the box office
- Brazil official: police possibly involved in abduction, torture of journalists
- Shuttle Discovery docks at space station, delivers new lab and new occupants
- `Entertainment Tonight' scoop on birth of Jolie twins apparently too good to be true
- Brazil official: police possibly involved in abduction, torture of journalists
- Prosecutor appointed to investigate Canadian polygamous community
- US companies announce plans to label beef bound for S. Korea with cattle's age after protests
- Unsealed court documents shed more light on Yahoo's efforts to avoid Microsoft's takeover bid
- Unsealed court documents shed more light on Yahoo's efforts to avoid Microsoft's takeover bid
- Settlement calls for IBM to pay $20 million to settle shareholder suit over options expensing
- Senate votes to begin debate on global warming bill; GOP opponents ready for fight
- LA County fire captain says Universal Studios fire ruled an accident
- McCain uses speech to pro-Israel group to criticize Obama on Iran, Iraq
- Report: NASA press office 'mischaracterized' warming in 'inappropriate poltical posturing'
- Law firm co-founder Melvyn Weiss sentenced to 30 months prison in lucrative kickback scheme
- Clinton camp makes final assessments after marathon race against Obama
- McCain pitch against Obama: The candidate who offers the right kind of change _ and a record
- Universal Studios park reopens after disastrous blaze with mix of reality and make-believe
- Administration to submit Nevada nuclear dump license application to NRC
- Administration to submit nuclear dump license application to NRC
- Canada's Supreme Court to hear BCE case on sale threat
- Peru offers emergency credit for poor potato farmers to offset rising farming costs
- Facts about US rail freight system
- US rail network facing congestion 'calamity'
- Tuesday, June 10
- New South Wales make 2 changes for 2nd State of Origin
- New South Wales make 2 changes for 2nd State of Origin
- Big spenders? Early US rebate recipients spend stimulus checks, but often just to get by
- Blu-ray DVD format may not dominate for years
- Tournament tests health of Pacific Rugby
- Tournament tests health of Pacific Rugby
- US Congress Democrats' attempted ban on Pentagon propaganda could be easier said than done
- Over Bush's objections, US Senate begins debate on global warming bill
- Obama campaign expects to claim nomination this week
- Woods just started playing some holes, but plans to play rounds before US Open
- Parliament committee to probe minister who left classified documents
- US Open on minds of Stricker, Baddeley, Choi and exhibition host Furyk
- Speaking softly, NATO general prods Pakistan to wield stick against militants
- `Entertainment Tonight' scoop on birth of Jolie twins apparently too good to be true
- South Korea to delay resumption of US beef imports
- South Korea to delay resumption of US beef imports
- Administration to submit nuclear dump license application to NRC
- Federer to face big-hitting Gonzalez in French Open quarterfinals
- Online registration with US government to be required next year of travelers without visas
- Johnson says he's "shocked" by Pettigrew testimony, will return relay gold
- O'Driscoll cleared to face All Blacks
- O'Driscoll cleared to face All Blacks
- Obama says he will meet with Clinton after dust settles on race
- Reports: South Korea seeking renegotiation of beef import accord with US
- Reports: South Korea seeking renegotiation of beef import accord with US
- Clinton camp makes final assessments after marathon race against Obama
- South Korea asks US to refrain from exporting beef from cattle over 30 months old
- South Korea asks US to refrain from exporting beef from cattle over 30 months old
- Obama campaign expects to claim nomination this week
- Obama campaign expects to claim nomination this week
- Eastwood coach Chris Hickey to lead New South Wales
- Eastwood coach Chris Hickey to lead New South Wales
- Sen. Kennedy is out of 'successful' brain surgery; tells wife he feels 'like a million bucks'
- Shuttle Discovery docks at space station, delivers new lab and new occupants
- `Entertainment Tonight' scoop on birth of Jolie twins apparently too good to be true
- Michigan TV Reporter Obama called 'sweetie' gets 2nd apology, promised interview
- South Korea asks US to refrain from exporting beef from cattle over 30 months old
- South Korea asks US to refrain from exporting beef from cattle over 30 months old
- 6 die after receiving human antibody injections in eastern China
- McCain pitch against Obama: The candidate who offers the right kind of change _ and a record
- Sen. Robert C. Byrd hospitalized after feeling ill at home
- Wall Street broker acquitted of assaulting gym member during cycling class
- Orioles rally past Red Sox
- Chase Utley goes deep again, but Griffey sits and stays on 599 in Phillies' 5-4 win over Reds
- Beijing company signs tentative agreement to become 1st corporate tenant at WTC Freedom Tower
- Clinton camp makes final assessments after marathon race against Obama
- Antitrust regulators clear KBR's $550 million purchase of privately held services company B&EK
- Chicago Board of Trade, options exchange reach tentative $1 billion settlement in lawsuit
- American Airlines to begin flights between Chicago and Moscow
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Unsealed court documents illuminate Yahoo CEO's efforts to thwart Microsoft takeover bid
- Tyson says it will 'voluntarily withdraw' ads, labels claiming poultry without antibiotics
- Chase Utley goes deep again, but Griffey sits and stays on 599 in Phillies' 5-4 win over Reds
- South Korea asks US to change beef import agreement
- South Korea asks US to change beef import agreement
- Hyundai Motor chief set to receive new sentence in embezzlement trial
- South Korea asks US to change beef import agreement
- New South Wales make 2 changes for 2nd State of Origin, Queensland 4
- Hyundai Motor chief set to receive new sentence in embezzlement trial
- Australian surfer Koby Abberton pleads not guilty in assault on off-duty Hawaii police officer
- Prosecutor appointed to investigate Canadian polygamous community
- South Korea asks US to change beef import agreement
- New South Wales make 2 changes for 2nd State of Origin, Queensland 4
- Orioles rally past Red Sox
- Oil prices dip in Asian trading as traders gauge markets outlook amid supply concerns
- Oil prices dip in Asian trading as traders gauge markets outlook amid supply concerns
- Oil prices dip in Asian trading as traders gauge markets outlook amid supply concerns
- Oil prices dip in Asian trading as traders gauge markets outlook amid supply concerns
- Initiative to ban gay marriage in California qualifies for November ballot
- Bank of Japan nominee Ikeo says he agrees with bank's basic thinking on policy
- Bank of Japan nominee Ikeo says he agrees with bank's basic thinking on policy
- Free online music download service SpiralFrog adds content from EMI Music
- Malaysia to lift price control on gasoline and diesel, minister says
- Malaysia to lift price control on gasoline and diesel, minister says
- Penguins stay alive in Stanley Cup finals with triple-overtime victory
- Lawyer for Hulk's jailed son asks for different sentence; 17-year-old in solitary confinement
- Venezuelan intelligence law draws protests, seen as potential tool against dissent
- In telling what he really thinks, Bill Clinton regrets language in tirade against writer
- American League Leaders
- Sniffer dogs, ban on mailing liquids signals more security for Beijing Olympics
- Sniffer dogs, ban on mailing liquids signals more security for Beijing Olympics
- Venezuelan intelligence law draws protests, seen as potential tool against dissent
- `Entertainment Tonight' backs Jolie twins story despite denials and impostor claims
- A mix of old and new All BLacks named to meet O'Driscol's Ireland
- A mix of old and new All BLacks named to meet O'Driscol's Ireland
- Penguins stay alive in Stanley Cup finals with triple-overtime victory
- Rival Muslims clash in Indonesia following attack on interfaith rally
- Jones' double helps Orioles overcome homer by Ramirez, gives Baltimore 6-3 win over Boston
- Hyundai Motor chief again gets suspended prison term at resentencing
- Hyundai Motor chief again gets suspended prison term at resentencing
- China quake raises inflationary risks, but economy to stabilize, central bank researchers say
- China quake raises inflationary risks, but economy to stabilize, central bank researchers say
- Chase Utley goes deep again, but Griffey sits and stays on 599 in Phillies' 5-4 win over Reds
- Hong Kong's main stock index falls after China Unicom deals unveiled
- Hong Kong's main stock index falls after China Unicom deals unveiled
- Malaysia says soaring fuel, food prices demand bolder world response
- Experts say Asia needs investment in clean energy to ease climate change, oil price burden
- Experts say Asia needs investment in clean energy to ease climate change, oil price burden
- Hyundai Motor chief again gets suspended prison term at resentencing
- China vows fight against ambush adverts
- Hyundai Motor chief again gets suspended prison term at resentencing
- China vows fight against ambush adverts
- PCB set to respond to reports cricketer Mohammed Asif held in Dubai
- PCB set to respond to reports cricketer Mohammed Asif held in Dubai
- A mix of old and new All BLacks named to meet O'Driscol's Ireland
- A mix of old and new All BLacks named to meet O'Driscol's Ireland
- Obama campaign expects to claim nomination this week
- Dollar drops against yen in Asia following news Lehman Brothers to raise capital
- Dollar drops against yen in Asia following news Lehman Brothers to raise capital
- PCB set to respond to reports cricketer Mohammed Asif held in Dubai
- Gonchar returns just in time to help Penguins win
- After long delay, US administration to submit Nevada nuclear dump license application
- Hyundai Motor chief again gets suspended prison term at resentencing
- Hyundai Motor chief again gets suspended prison term at resentencing
- Taiwan pledges to reduce greenhouse gases by planting trees, cutting emissions
- Staples raises bid for Dutch office supplies distributor Corporate Express
- Japanese shares fall on fresh worries over US financial woes; 3-day winning streak broken
- Japanese shares fall on fresh worries over US financial woes; 3-day winning streak broken
- 'Voters do have a memory': Clinton-supporting governors prepare to sell their switch to Obama
- Under fire at home, Israel's Olmert arrives in U.S. for three-day trip
- Sen. Kennedy faces recovery at hospital before chemo, radiation treatment
- Oil prices dip in Asian trading as traders gauge market's outlook amid supply concerns
- Oil prices dip in Asian trading as traders gauge market's outlook amid supply concerns
- Euro slightly higher against dollar as U.S. manufacturing, stocks fell
- South Korea asks US to change beef import agreement
- South Korea asks US to change beef import agreement
- PCB confirms cricketer Mohammed Asif held in Dubai carrying 'illegal substance'
- PCB confirms cricketer Mohammed Asif held in Dubai carrying 'illegal substance'
- UN Security Council backs Somali peace talks in Djibouti but key players disagree on outcome
- Injured Italy captain Cannavaro considering operation in Vienna
- PCB confirms cricketer Mohammed Asif held in Dubai carrying 'illegal substance'
- PCB confirms cricketer Mohammed Asif held in Dubai carrying 'illegal substance'
- Hyundai Motor chief again gets suspended prison term at resentencing
- Hyundai Motor chief again gets suspended prison term at resentencing
- Malaysia to lift price controls on gasoline, diesel in August
- Malaysia to lift price controls on gasoline, diesel in August
- FIA's future hangs in the balance as members arrive to vote on Mosley's fate
- Report: UK construction down in May, sharpest drop in 11 years
- Barack Obama poised to win marathon race to become US Democratic presidential candidate
- Espanyol puts assistant coach "Tintin" Marquez in charge
- PCB confirms cricketer Mohammed Asif held in Dubai carrying 'illegal substance'
- PCB confirms cricketer Mohammed Asif held in Dubai carrying 'illegal substance'
- Hulk Hogan's son wants out of solitary confinement; lawyer seeks house arrest or new jail cell
- Mother who lent Japan's new smoking "smart card" to teenage son may face charges
- Mother who lent Japan's new smoking "smart card" to teenage son may face charges
- Technical problems plague trade market opening in Nordics for second day
- Ryanair net profit falls 10.3 pct, cites investment loss in Irish rival Aer Lingus
- Switzerland playmaker Tranquillo Barnetta returns to training ahead of Euro 2008
- Sniffer dogs, ban on mailing liquids signals more security for Beijing Olympics
- Sniffer dogs, ban on mailing liquids signals more security for Beijing Olympics
- US dollar mostly lower, gold up in European morning trading
- Philippines seeks more peacekeepers to replace Malaysians in volatile south
- Hyundai Motor chief again gets suspended prison term at resentencing
- Hyundai Motor chief again gets suspended prison term at resentencing
- Rights group urges China to release remaining Tiananmen Square prisoners
- Deco hoping to save season with good performance with Portugal
- Report says costly Olympics a boon, not burden, for Beijing
- Spain and United States in friendly with eye on vital games to come
- Report says costly Olympics a boon, not burden, for Beijing
- Everton manager Moyes accepts libel damages from Man United's Rooney
- UEFA says they have found no positive doping tests ahead of Euro 2008
- Report says costly Olympics a boon, not burden, for Beijing
- Official says Turkish court will consider appeal this week for scrapping head scarf law
- Official says Turkish court will consider appeal this week for scrapping head scarf law
- Oil prices steady as traders gauge market's outlook amid supply concerns
- Technical problems plague trade market opening in Nordics for second day
- Max Mosley wins vote to remain as FIA president
- Hong Kong lawmakers fear curbs on protests during Olympics equestrian competition
- Hong Kong stocks fall in wake of shake-up of telecom market; China Unicom sinks 14 percent
- Hong Kong lawmakers fear curbs on protests during Olympics equestrian competition
- Hong Kong stocks fall in wake of shake-up of telecom market; China Unicom sinks 14 percent
- Max Mosley wins vote to remain as FIA president
- EU finance ministers set Slovakia on way to joining euro currency
- EU finance ministers debate steps to boost food production to lower prices
- French Open Results
- Asia might surpass US in casino gambling revenue, survey finds
- Asia might surpass US in casino gambling revenue, survey finds
- Actress Tatum O'Neal says New York City drug arrest 'saved' her
- Kuwait to start producing natural gas for local consumption, says oil minister
- London's FTSE-100 index down 11.6 points at 5996.0
- Max Mosley wins vote to remain FIA president; German federation freezes ties in protest
- Official says Turkish court will consider appeal this week for scrapping head scarf law
- Intel unveils new, low power chip at Taiwan computer show
- Intel unveils new, low power chip at Taiwan computer show
- Kuwait to start producing natural gas for local consumption, says oil minister
- Austria defender Emanuel Pogatetz skips training with calf injury
- UN Security Council backs Somali peace talks in Djibouti but key players disagree on outcome
- China shares fall on declines in telecom equipment companies, oil refiners
- China shares fall on declines in telecom equipment companies, oil refiners
- Kuznetsova, Kanepi advance to French Open quarterfinals
- Switzerland playmaker Tranquillo Barnetta returns to training ahead of Euro 2008
- Technical problems plague trade market opening in Nordics for second day
- Max Mosley wins vote to remain FIA president; German federation freezes ties in protest
- EU finance ministers set Slovakia on way to joining euro currency
- 3, 4 or 5 _ How many cities will make IOC shortlist in bidding race for 2016 Olympics?
- Romanian leftist party scores well in local elections
- Spanish basketball federation fires coach Hernandez
- Barack Obama poised to win marathon race to become US Democratic presidential candidate
- Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu plans to double ferrochrome production
- Mourinho takes charge at Inter, insisting Chelsea stars want to work with him again
- Max Mosley wins vote to remain FIA president; German federation freezes ties in protest
- Asian markets fall amid fresh signs of US economic trouble; China telecoms tank on deals
- Asian markets fall amid fresh signs of US economic trouble; China telecoms tank on deals
- Weary Greeks rest up in the Austrian Alps before Euro 2008
- NATO told to prepare for new threats from energy shortages, global warming
- Construction begins on 2012 Olympic village in London
- EU low-cost airlines reject planned emissions trading rules
- Pro-Tibetan activists pledge worldwide protests during Beijing Olympics
- Geneva police complete hooligan-control training, expect low-key Euro 2008
- US senator Kennedy faces recovery at hospital before returning home for chemo, radiation
- Ryanair net profit falls 10.3 pct, cites investment loss in Irish rival Aer Lingus
- British PM Gordon Brown helps save world from aliens in comic book appearance
- Mourinho "the special one" says he will be "one of many" at Inter
- General Motors plans to close 4 truck and SUV plants in US, Canada, Mexico
- South Korea asks US to change beef import agreement
- South Korea asks US to change beef import agreement
- Man United agrees fee with Cardiff for 17-year-old Ramsey
- Stay or go? Switzerland says striker Streller won't quit team after Euro 2008
- Switzerland coach Koebi Kuhn 'happy and relieved' his wife's condition has improved
- Leading Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Asif held in Dubai over 'illegal substance'
- Leading Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Asif held in Dubai over 'illegal substance'
- Croatia arrives at its Euro 2008 training base in Austrian spa town
- Romania team spurning central European cuisine to dine upon Turkish specialties from chef
- Danish intel: Al-Qaida or affiliate 'likely' behind attack near embassy in Pakistan
- Barack Obama poised to win race to become US Democratic presidential candidate
- Aston Villa forgoes lucrative shirt sponsorship to promote charity
- General Motors plans to close 4 truck and SUV plants in US, Canada, Mexico
- Barack Obama poised to win race to become US Democratic presidential candidate
- Poland likes its chances against Euro 2008 favorite Germany in Group B
- General Motors plans to close 4 truck and SUV plants in US, Canada, Mexico
- Kuznetsova, Kanepi advance to French Open quarterfinals
- Mourinho takes charge at Inter, insisting Chelsea stars want to work with him again
- Bernanke says Fed likely to hold rates steady as it copes with inflation
- Cech trying to put Champions League final defeat aside to focus on Euro 2008
- Oil prices steady as traders gauge market's outlook amid supply concerns
- Bernanke signals rates probably will hold steady as Fed copes with risks to inflation
- Bernanke signals rates probably will hold steady as Fed copes with risks to inflation
- Germany suspends noise laws during Euro 2008 _ evening cheering allowed
- Residential Capital says it needs more than 3 times more liquidity than its previous forecast
- Pro-Tibetan activists pledge worldwide protests during Beijing Olympics
- 21-year-old Dutch man suffers painful injury in 'mooning' mishap
- Cosco Pacific offers total euro4.93 billion for Piraeus wharf management, port authority says
- Austria's confidence growing as coach Hickersberger targets 4 points from first 2 matches
- Emerging economies slam new US farm bill at WTO
- After long delay, Bush administration submits nuclear dump license to US government agency
- Bernanke signals interest rates probably will hold steady as Fed copes with risks to inflation
- Marked by defiant stubbornness, Mosley stays on as FIA president
- Wall Street opens higher after Bernanke speech
- Spanish basketball federation fires coach Hernandez
- Mystery still surrounding Czech Republic team as coach Bruckner tries to cope without Rosicky
- Wall Street opens higher after Bernanke speech
- No. 2-seeded Ivanovic beats Schnyder to reach French Open semifinals
- Clinton's campaign manager says candidate could cede bitter race to Obama soon
- British PM Gordon Brown helps save world from aliens in comic book appearance
- Croatia team as good as England's conquerors in qualifying, says coach Slaven Bilic
- General Motors plans to close 4 North American truck, SUV plants, reviews Hummer's future
- Thousands of doctors protest in Austrian capital against government health care reform plans
- Widespread demand pushes orders for US manufactured goods up by surprising 1.1 pct
- Gretna resigns from Scottish Football League amid financial turmoil
- Gretna resigns from Scottish Football League amid financial turmoil
- Fed auctions another $75 billion to banks to ease credit stresses
- CSKA Sofia could be banned from Champions League over unpaid debts
- Barack Obama poised to win race to become US Democratic presidential candidate
- Court convicts Brigitte Bardot of inciting discrimination of Muslims
- French Open Results
- Pentagon report says Lockheed Martin failed to comply with cost-management guidelines
- British PM Gordon Brown helps save world from aliens in comic book appearance
- Man United reaches agreement with Cardiff on transfer fee for 17-year-old Ramsey
- Bookseller Borders cutting nearly 275 corporate jobs as part of $120M cost-reduction effort
- Widespread demand pushes orders for US manufactured goods up by surprising 1.1 pct in April
- Russia striker Pavel Pogrebnyak has scans on injured left knee
- Deco hoping to save season with good performance with Portugal
- Bernanke signals interest rates probably will hold steady as Fed copes with risks to inflation
- EU slaps trade charges on Chinese imports of citric acid
- US senator Kennedy faces recovery at hospital before returning home for chemo, radiation
- Euro drops against dollar as Bernanke signals more rate cuts unlikely
- Euro zone Q1 growth raised to 0.8 percent from earlier estimate
- Spanish wind company promises New York $2B in development, jobs
- Chess star turned dissident Garry Kasparov says Putin's rule killed free press in Russia
- EU cyber defense agency says printers, copiers could be a security risk
- Wall Street moves modestly higher after Bernanke speech
- Widespread demand pushes orders for US manufactured goods up by surprising 1.1 pct
- Unchanged rates at ECB, BoE appear certain as inflation runs high
- UN climate chief says cutting fuel taxes a bad idea for the environment
- Bernanke signals interest rates probably will hold steady as Fed copes with risks to inflation
- Mugabe at U.N. summit defends land-grab policies, blasts sanctions
- Tatum O'Neal tells NYC newspaper that drug arrest `saved' her from possible ruin
- US plays down growing spat over beef imports with South Korea
- Tatum O'Neal tells NYC newspaper that drug arrest saved' her from possible ruin
- Cosco Pacific offers total euro4.93 billion for Piraeus wharf management, port authority says
- Officials: Clinton will concede delegate race to Obama Tuesday night
- Technical problems plague trade market opening in Nordics for second day
- Max Mosley wins vote to remain FIA president; German federation freezes ties in protest
- Oil prices fall after Bernanke suggests end to rate cuts, strengthening dollar
- Officials: Clinton will concede delegate race to Obama Tuesday night
- Officials: Clinton will concede delegate race to Obama Tuesday night
- UN: Funding for food aid on track, but expenses skyrocketing
- Ana Ivanovic beats Patty Schnyder to reach French Open semifinals
- Santos hires former Botafogo coach Stival Cuca
- Euro zone Q1 growth raised to 0.8 percent from earlier estimate
- Officials: Clinton will concede delegate race to Obama Tuesday night
- Everton manager Moyes accepts libel damages over Rooney's book
- New South Korean president under fire over handling of US beef imports
- New South Korean president under fire over handling of US beef imports
- Former Steaua Bucharest coach under investigation for tax evasion
- Crashing the party: Penguins score late in regulation and in 3rd OT to beat Red Wings
- NHL Playoffs Glance
- Campaign officials: Clinton will acknowledge delegate race to Obama when he clinches
- EU economy chief warns of tighter credit despite calmer financial markets
- Kennedy had restful sleep, experiencing no complications, walking halls after brain surgery
- Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury tough to beat, helping to force a Game 6 in Pittsburgh
- Bookseller Borders cutting nearly 275 corporate jobs as part of $120M cost-reduction effort
- Ana Ivanovic beats Patty Schnyder to reach French Open semifinals
- FIFA vice president Warner wants US to bid for 2022 World Cup, not 2018 tournament
- Barack Obama poised to win race to become US Democratic presidential candidate
- French Open Results
- Campaign officials: Clinton will acknowledge delegate race to Obama when he clinches
- Danish intel: Al-Qaida or affiliate 'likely' behind attack near embassy in Pakistan
- Eight Belles remains to be interred at Churchill Downs
- Billionaire financier George Soros tells lawmakers speculation leading to oil price 'bubble'
- Zimbabwe human rights groups predict more violence after runoff, say Mugabe won't step down
- EU warns nations to keep cutting deficits to fireproof economies
- Pettersson medalist, Love makes US Open field but Couples comes up short in 36-hole qualifier
- Ex-Ireland premier Ahern gave former girlfriend euro45,000 to repay confidential 1993 `loan'
- Flip Saunders fired as Detroit Pistons coach days after team's ouster by Boston
- Long Democratic primary season ends with Obama poised to win and Clinton readying exit
- British PM Gordon Brown helps save world from aliens in comic book appearance
- Chao Ping Ji offers 20% discount
- ECS celebrates opening of new headquarters
- Freshfields launches special
- 'Cherry Romance' at Miramar
- WiMAX Exposition opens in Taipei with M-Taiwan leading the way
- Get arty with Ambassador Taipei
- Sidelines
- Teen Thai girl takes on men at Bangkok Airways Open
- Ronaldo trains normally despite receiving physio
- Brett Lee swings Australia towards Antiguan victory
- Penguins beat Detroit in triple overtime
- NBA set to draft 'Taiwanese' star for the first time
- Shrieking Sharapova is quieted by Safina at French Open
- Orioles beat Red Sox to avoid sweep
- River tracing, biking and desserts add to the flavor of Hualien
- China Merchants Bank to buy Wing Lung
- Taiwan shares drops 1.66%
- Britain's lender Nationwide raises mortgage rates
- Dollar remains weak following losses on Wall Street
- Banking jitters send market shares tumbling
- Officials say blight of U.S. foreclosures may take years to heal
- In Brief
- Asia to overtake U.S. gaming revenues by 2012, survey shows
- Bolivia's Morales signs nationalization of gas pipeline company Transredes SA
- Argentine farmers extend strike for another week
- Bradford & Bingley hit by credit crunch
- Malaysia to abandon fuel price controls by August
- India's Tata Motors completes Jaguar-Land Rover purchase
- Asia needs investment in clean energy to ease oil prices, experts say
- In Brief
- Hitler wax figure sparks controversy
- As prices rise, Americans turn to coupons, home-grown veg
- Free online music download service SpiralFrog strikes deal to provide content from EMI Music
- R&B legend Bo Diddley dies aged 79
- Blaze sparked by blow torch
- Is new animation 'Kung Fu Panda' really a classic?
- Costa, Ford and Burch win top designer awards
- Galapagos Islands alive with vividly colored crabs, birds and iguanas
- Patriotism leads comeback of Russian filmmaking
- Nepal Maoist chief won't renounce arms, newspaper claims
- Over 1m survivors not getting relief in Myanmar, U.N. reports
- Police pull away 100 protesting parents over collapsed schools
- U.S. general takes over NATO command in Kabul
- Court must hear Martial law case
- In Brief
- ASEAN can sanction members violating charter, Malaysia says
- China forced to wait days for draining of quake lake
- Tiananmen Square security tight for China massacre anniversary
- Forty world leaders attend U.N. summit to tackle food crisis
- In Brief
- Taiwan digital content firms will go to U.S. licensing expo
- DPP lawmakers want daylight saving time
- Taiwan promises to reduce CO2 by planting trees
- Activists offer environmental solutions
- DPP blasts CPC, government over low gasoline price claim
- Rescue team comes back from Myanmar aid mission
- Man-made beach to be built in downtown Taipei
- Liu: Ministerial heads can apply for more bodyguards if necessary
- EU to support Taiwan's participation in international arena if conditions met
- KMT says missiles not mentioned in talks with China
- Obama, Clinton near end of historic Democratic race
- China appoints senior official as top Taiwan affairs negotiator
- Computex Taipei kicks off with 4,492 booths
- Campaign officials: Clinton will acknowledge delegate race to Obama when he clinches
- Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic advance to semifinal showdown at French Open
- U.S. Open Field
- Clinton tells colleagues she is open to joining Obama on Democratic ticket
- NBA finals renews Celtics-Lakers rivalry that's been missing for years
- "I-Taiwan" 12 projects proposed by Ma during his presidential campaign
- President reaffirms commitment to cooperative projects with allies
- Reforms bearing fruit in China: president
- Obama makes U.S. history by capturing Democratic presidential nomination
- President stepping back from commitment for democracy: DPP
- Government debt to hit NT$3.8 trillion by end of 2008: DGBAS
- 2008 Display Taiwan to be largest in scale to date: TAITRA
- Chinese tourism group to visit Taiwan in late June: minister Mao
- Hon Hai chairman signs deal to invest in Kaohsiung
- Charter flights between Hualien, Yonaguni to be launched in July
- Foreign minister has renounced U.S. green card: GIO
- China's goodwill does not mean lasting peace: defense minister
- DPP lawmakers urge government to stand firm in cross-strait talks
- Taiwan will not issue landing visas to Chinese tourists: officials
- Medical researchers identify 'cancer stem cells' in ovarian tumor
- No political appointees possess dual citizenship: government
- GM closing 4 North American truck, SUV plants, affecting 10K workers, reviews Hummer plans
- Ferguson regrets not having chance to coach troubled Gascoigne; plans to quit in 2 years
- Emerging economies slam new US farm bill at WTO
- Venezuelan intelligence law draws protests, seen as potential tool against dissent
- South Korea asks US to change beef import agreement
- South Korea asks US to change beef import agreement
- Man United reaches agreement with Cardiff on transfer fee for 17-year-old Ramsey
- Kennedy had restful sleep, experiencing no complications, walking halls after brain surgery
- US jail guard accused of smuggling drugs under chili, syringes inside tacos
- Danish intel: Al-Qaida or affiliate 'likely' behind attack near embassy in Pakistan
- Long Democratic primary season ends with Obama poised to win and Clinton readying exit
- UN: Funding for food aid on track, but expenses skyrocketing
- Berlusconi says Air France might be good partner for Alitalia
- Nadal, Djokovic advance to semifinal showdown at French Open
- West Indies-Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard
- Zimbabwe human rights groups predict more violence after runoff, say Mugabe won't step down
- British PM Gordon Brown helps save world from aliens in comic book appearance
- Salmonella illnesses reported in 9 US states, could be due to tomatoes
- US dollar up in European trading
- Nadal, Djokovic advance to semifinal showdown at French Open
- Smith International to buy W-H Energy in cash-and-stock deal valued at $3.2B
- Malaria awareness expedition finishes arduous trip down the Zambezi river
- Sarwan hits unbeaten 64 as Lee claims 2-11 and Australia sniffs 2nd test victory
- Pentagon report says Lockheed Martin failed to comply with cost-management guidelines
- Aegean island mayor charged for conducting Greece's first gay weddings
- Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann agrees one-year deal with Stuttgart
- EU takes on food crisis; Italy, others propose fiscal measures
- Man City nears deal with Mark Hughes after agreeing to compensation package with Blackburn
- Oil prices fall after Bernanke suggests end to rate cuts, strengthening dollar
- Long Democratic primary season ends with Obama poised to win and Clinton readying exit
- Report: AC Milan coach Ancelotti's advisors agree deal with Chelsea
- Hoof specialist says Big Brown's cracked hoof is not an issue
- Official: Kuwaiti court to hear 32 challenges to last month's parliamentary election results
- Canadian auto union calls GM plant closing a 'betrayal'
- Wal-Mart testing online classified advertising site
- 71-year-old US robbery victim and man in wheelchair nab 22-year-old woman
- Ford's US sales down 15 percent as trucks, SUVs take a hit and buyers opt for small cars
- UN: Myanmar cyclone assistance reaching more people, but food aid costs soaring
- US to require online registration for visa free travel
- 2008 European Championship Squads
- Spain and United States in friendly with eye on vital games to come
- War of words intensifies in dispute over U.S. share of global Olympic revenues
- US lawmaker says FBI files could yield information in CIA leak case
- Weary Greeks rest up in the Austrian Alps before Euro 2008
- EU chief Jose Manuel Barroso slams Russia over wood export tariffs
- French Open Results
- Bosingwa confident he'll start in Portugal's Euro 2008 opener
- US lawmaker says FBI files could yield information in CIA leak case
- Max Mosley wins vote to remain FIA president; German federation freezes ties in protest
- Czech Republic defender Marek Jankulovski fit ahead of Euro 2008 opener against Switzerland
- Lukoil chief: newly discovered Caspian field contains up to 2.2 billion barrels of oil
- Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic advance to semifinal showdown at French Open
- Turkish inflation returns to double-digit figure
- Oil prices fall after Bernanke suggests end to rate cuts, strengthening dollar
- Belarus wins men's relay at modern pentathlon world championships
- French Open Road
- French Open Show Court Schedules
- Lindsay Lohan's parents return to court over visitation dispute involving younger siblings
- Iberdrola targets $2B in wind energy development, jobs in sweetened push for Energy East deal
- Sen. Byrd to remain hospitalized for several Smore days
- US stocks fall as investors struggle with economy
- Canadian auto union calls GM plant closing a 'betrayal'
- Gamberini joins Italy's squad; Donadoni tries out Materazzi and Barzagli in central defense
- Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic advance to semifinal showdown at French Open
- US to require online registration for visa free travel
- Rights group urges China to release remaining Tiananmen Square prisoners
- Turkey believes attacking aggressively will help not to concede goals at Euro 2008
- US lawmaker says FBI files could yield information in CIA leak case
- Tattoo artists, enthusiasts gather at museum for discussion of the art of ink
- Lindsay Lohan's parents return to court over visitation dispute involving younger siblings
- Oil prices fall after Bernanke suggests end to rate cuts, strengthening dollar
- Ancelotti insists he's staying at AC Milan; Chelsea denies contact
- `Made of Honor' star Michelle Monaghan and husband are expecting their first child
- Austria: No indication of planned attack at Euro 2008, official says
- US-Iraq security pact shapes up as major battle as Iraqi prime minister goes to Iran for talks
- Ancelotti insists he's staying at AC Milan; Chelsea denies contact
- Grandfather's Web browser for autistic boy illuminates the challenges, benefits PCs can bring
- Gold futures fall on Bernanke comments
- Greece goalkeeper Nikopolidis says Greece remains realistic at Euro 2008
- Man City nears deal with Mark Hughes after agreeing on compensation package with Blackburn
- Portugal fans get last glimpse of players before Euro 2008 opener
- Mugabe at UN food summit defends land seizure from farmers
- Layoffs at nuclear lab stir fears of a brain drain, loss of secret info to foreign countries
- Toyota Camry, Corolla sedans outsell Ford F-series as gas prices accelerate shift from trucks
- French anti-doping officials plan more surprises for Tour de France cyclists
- Ryanair net profit falls 10.3 pct, cites investment loss in Irish rival Aer Lingus
- Taylor Nelson Sofres and GfK agree on merger terms
- US lawmaker says FBI files could yield information in CIA leak case
- Francis Ford Coppola's spokesman, actor's union reveal details of dispute on 'Tetro' set
- US to require online registration for visa free travel
- English FA approves national football center at Burton-on-Trent
- Campaign officials: Clinton will acknowledge delegate race to Obama when he clinches
- GM shareholders frustrated with executive compensation but defeat proposal for say on pay
- Former President Jimmy Carter says he will endorse Obama
- Austria: No indication of planned attack at Euro 2008, official says
- US details cotton market probe a week after publicizing 6-month investigation of oil markets
- Turkish inflation returns to double-digit figure
- Sarwan century spurs West Indies resistance in bid for 2nd test draw against Aussies
- Obama and McCain on the issues
- French Open Results
- Gatland: De Villiers comments are puzzling; Jones at No. 10 for experience
- Oil prices fall after dollar strengthens on Bernanke comments; demand concerns also grow
- Judge denies Bollea's bid to end jail isolation
- Francis Ford Coppola's spokesman, actor's union reveal details of dispute on 'Tetro' set
- Russia striker Pavel Pogrebnyak has scans on injured left knee
- Carl Icahn steps up campaign to oust Yahoo board after reviewing unsealed court documents
- Iberdrola targets $2B in wind energy development, jobs in sweetened push for Energy East deal
- Report: Dwain Chambers to challenge British Olympic ban at London's High Court
- British terrorism suspect says he planned airport explosion as a publicity stunt
- Oil prices fall after dollar strengthens on Bernanke comments; demand concerns also grow
- Obama's moment also a historic juncture in US story of race and politics
- FIFA vice president Warner wants US to bid for 2022 World Cup, not 2018
- Lehman Brothers Treasurer: Firm did not approach Fed discount window
- Brazil will seek sanctions against US after WTO ruling on cotton, top official says
- Spain midfielder Iniesta recovering in hospital from bout of food poisoning
- Toyota, Honda sedans outsell Ford F-series as gas prices accelerate shift from trucks
- Brazil will seek sanctions against US after WTO ruling on cotton, top official says
- Microsoft's Kevin Johnson says Live Search brand needs image fix, brand could change
- Staples' sweetened $2.6B bid seen as hard for Corporate Express shareholders to reject
- Marked-up birds become sexier, exude testosterone
- Malaria awareness expedition finishes arduous trip down the Zambezi river
- Sean Levert's widow files wrongful death lawsuit
- Lehman Brothers Treasurer: Firm did not tap Fed discount window to avert cash problems
- Flyers right wing Sami Kapanen retires from NHL after 12 seasons to join Finnish team
- US stocks slide on more concerns about financials
- Clinton tells colleagues she is open to joining Obama on Democratic ticket
- Jack Nicklaus laments players' inability to make do with tough courses
- Gold down
- Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson becomes Mexico's new soccer coach
- Kennedy walking hospital halls as recovery begins
- Tortorella fired as coach of Tampa Bay Lightning; led team to only Stanley Cup title
- Inflation moves up on Bernanke's worry list, suggesting Fed's rate cuts done for now
- France striker Thierry Henry wins 100th cap for France
- Wal-Mart testing online classified advertising site
- KFC Canada to adopt new chicken slaughter method under agreement with PETA
- US stocks slide on more concerns about financials
- France again misses several chances in scrappy 1-0 win over Colombia
- It's all about the Ryder Cup for Kenny Perry, as it was for Fred Funk
- Gold futures fall on Bernanke comments
- France striker Thierry Henry wins 100th cap for France in 1-0 win over Colombia
- 15,000 US hens positive for bird-flu exposure
- Dollar climbs fast after Federal Reserve chief signals rate cuts are over
- US to require online registration for visa free travel
- Barack Obama: A life of finding common bonds in different worlds
- France again misses several chances in scrappy 1-0 win over Colombia
- Delta president says airline has no plans to walk away from Northwest deal
- Rice sounds cautious note on peace as political crisis engulfs visiting Israeli leader
- Clinton tells colleagues she is open to joining Obama on Democratic ticket
- Venezuelan intelligence law prompts fears of Cuba-style spy system
- Preliminary results from voter polls in Montana, South Dakota
- Sarwan, Chanderpaul lead West Indies to draw against Australia in 2nd test
- France again misses several chances in scrappy 1-0 win over Colombia
- Brazil will seek sanctions against US after WTO ruling on cotton, top official says
- E.W. Scripps sees newspaper revenue down, television up in 2nd half of year
- Mel Ferrer, film actor-director-producer, husband of Audrey Hepburn, dead at 90
- Opponents file lawsuit to stop NY from recognizing gay marriages performed in other states
- Brazil will seek sanctions against US after WTO ruling on cotton, top official says
- 15,000 hens in US test positive for bird-flu exposure
- Factory orders post unexpected increase in April, helped by higher demand in a number of areas
- Report: Carl Icahn believes Yahoo's Yang, rest of board must be ousted to renew Microsoft bid
- Former President Carter says he will endorse Obama
- Chicago cardinal asks Rev. Pfleger to step down temporarily
- Sarwan, Chanderpaul bat West Indies to draw with Australia in 2nd test
- Homebuilders continue to see weak sales; Toll Brothers posts 2Q loss on write-downs
- 3 SEC nominees support agency reopening shareholder ballot-access issue
- Pittsburgh Penguins marvel at Petr Sykora's called-shot goal
- Sarwan, Chanderpaul bat West Indies to draw with Australia in 2nd test
- Correction: Chicken Antibiotics story
- Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson becomes new Mexico coach
- France striker Henry earns 100th cap for France in 1-0 win over Colombia
- France again misses several chances in scrappy 1-0 win over Colombia
- The Broadway revival of 'A Chorus Line' is set to close on Aug. 17
- Report: Carl Icahn believes Yahoo's Yang, rest of board must be ousted to renew Microsoft bid
- Mel Ferrer, film actor-director-producer, husband of Audrey Hepburn, dead at 90
- Damage from Universal Studios fire could reach tens of millions of dollars
- Fluminense wants Boca's respect in Copa Libertadores semifinal
- Analysis: McCain, Obama campaign as bipartisan reformers, polar opposites on everything else
- US factory orders post unexpected increase in April, helped by higher demand
- Analysis: McCain, Obama campaign as bipartisan reformers, polar opposites on everything else
- Analysis: McCain, Obama campaign as bipartisan reformers, polar opposites on everything else
- McCain says Obama promises wrong change for country
- Homebuilders continue to see weak sales; Toll Brothers posts 2Q loss on write-downs
- Newspaper: Smuckers to acquire Folgers coffee business from Procter & Gamble in all-stock deal
- GM closing 4 North American truck, SUV plants affecting 8,350 workers; focuses on small cars
- Wednesday, June 11
- Newspaper: Smucker to acquire Folgers coffee business from Procter & Gamble in all-stock deal
- Toyota, Honda cars outsell Ford pickups
- Jack's back as `Panda' star
- Watson added to Australian team for one-day series against West Indies
- Watson added to Australian team for one-day series against West Indies
- McCain welcomes Obama to campaign with an attack on his judgment
- Timeline of significant events in 2008 Democratic primary race
- Mel Ferrer, film actor-director-producer, ex-husband of Audrey Hepburn, dead at 90
- Lawyer: Antigua, US will not settle Internet gambling dispute by deadline
- Brazil seeks sanctions against US after WTO ruling on cotton
- France has injury doubts over Vieira and fitness worries heading into Euro 2008
- AMD rolls out new laptop chip package
- UN: Myanmar cyclone aid costs soar as junta plays hard ball
- Lawyer: Antigua, US will not settle Internet gambling dispute by deadline
- Pakistani ruling party proposing constitutional changes to curb unpopular Musharraf
- Al-Qaida or affiliate 'likely' behind attack near embassy in Pakistan, says Danish security
- Rights group urges China to release remaining Tiananmen Square prisoners
- A somber week at home, and Ochoa is ready to win a major
- US, Israel say world not doing enough to counter Iran
- Layoffs at nuclear lab stir fears of a brain drain, loss of secret info to foreign countries
- Golf Glance
- In telling what he really thinks, Bill Clinton regrets language in tirade against writer
- Obama declares himself the Democratic nominee and reaches out to defeated rival Clinton
- McCain welcomes Obama to campaign with an attack on his judgment
- Analysis: McCain, Obama campaign as bipartisan reformers, polar opposites on everything else
- Preliminary results from voter polls in Montana, South Dakota
- Penguins back home, look to tie Wings with win in Game 6
- Max Mosley wins vote to remain president but will he really be able to lead a fragmented FIA?
- Cardinal tells Chicago priest who mocked Clinton to take temporary leave, reflect on remarks
- Obama declares himself the Democratic nominee and reaches out to defeated rival Clinton
- McCain welcomes Obama to campaign with an attack on his judgment
- New South Korean president under fire over handling of US beef imports
- New South Korean president under fire over handling of US beef imports
- Ex-Colorado nuke plant contractors ordered to pay $925M to homeowners claiming contamination
- Nadal, Djokovic to meet in French Open semis
- Cardinal tells Chicago priest who mocked Clinton to take temporary leave, reflect on remarks
- Canada's lower house backs asylum for US deserters, but government expected to ignore
- Everton beats Colo Colo 3-0 to win first Chilean league crown in 32 years
- Obama seals Democratic nomination; Clinton does not concede
- Analysis: McCain, Obama campaign as bipartisan reformers, polar opposites on everything else
- McCain welcomes Obama to campaign with an attack on his judgment
- Ailing Salas not called for Chilean squad for World Cup qualifiers
- Obama adds to delegate cushion in South Dakota, Montana primaries
- Preliminary results from voter polls in Montana, South Dakota
- Obama reaches out to rival Clinton after declaring himself the Democratic nominee
- Obama seals Democratic nomination; Clinton does not concede
- Armed robber who held up "Lost" star Josh Holloway in home invasion sentenced to prison
- Burrell's homer backs Eaton's strong outing in Phillies' 3-2 win over Reds
- Obama reaches out to rival Clinton after declaring himself the Democratic nominee
- Rights group urges China to release remaining Tiananmen Square prisoners
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- US$5 billion casino project in Las Vegas abandoned, Australiand developer says
- US$5 billion casino project in Las Vegas abandoned, Australiand developer says
- US says Navy ships will leave Myanmar area after failing to get OK to help in relief efforts
- Analysis: What does Hillary want? Vice presidential spot, prime-time role, respect and more
- Obama seals Democratic nomination; Clinton does not concede
- Joba Chamberlain shaky in first start as Toronto rolls to 9-3 win over Yankees
- King scores Two goals to lead Jamaica to a 5-1 win over St. Vincent and The Grenadines
- US says Navy ships will leave Myanmar area after failing to get OK to help in relief efforts
- Clinton tells colleagues she is open to joining Obama on Democratic ticket
- Oil prices drop below US$124 a barrel on demand concerns, comments from US Fed chairman
- Oil prices drop below US$124 a barrel on demand concerns, comments from US Fed chairman
- Obama reaches out to rival Clinton after declaring himself the Democratic nominee
- South Koreans go to polls in local elections seen as barometer for president
- After years of euphoria, Baltic economies slide into era of hard times, bad debts
- Copa Libertadores: Liga de Quito qualifies for finals despite scoreless draw with America
- Exit Polls: Dems in Montana, South Dakota, divided on whether party is divided or energized
- Copa Libertadores Glance
- Burrell's homer backs Eaton's strong outing in Phillies' 3-2 win over Reds
- Reports: United Airlines to ground dozens of fuel-guzzling aircraft in cost-cutting move
- Clinton tells colleagues she is open to joining Obama on Democratic ticket
- Environmental activist to serve 2 years under deal; informant in Western arsons gets probation
- Australia considers lifting ban on foreign aid for abortion services in developing countries
- Taiwan's Ma lauds rival China's openness on Tiananmen anniversary
- Taiwan's Ma lauds rival China's openness on Tiananmen anniversary
- SKorea wants to provide 50,000 tons of corn to North Korea
- University of Pennsylvania receives $50 million gift from founder of Nine West shoes
- Australia considers lifting ban on foreign aid for abortion services in developing countries
- Joe Saunders is AL's first 9-game winner, Angels beat Mariners 5-4
- Burrell's homer backs Eaton's strong outing in Phillies' 3-2 win over Reds
- National League Leaders
- Olympics dominates scene at Beijing's Tiananmen Square on crackdown anniversary
- Hospitalized ex-Khmer Rouge official in serious condition at Cambodian hospital
- Hospitalized ex-Khmer Rouge official in serious condition at Cambodian hospital
- Shanghai film festival says Sharon Stone not welcome after China quake comments
- Exit Polls: Dems in Montana, South Dakota, divided on whether party is divided or energized
- American League Leaders
- Obama's odyssey to the Democratic nomination reminiscent of Greek myth
- Australia's strong growth raises inflation fears, expectation of further rate hikes
- Clinton offered experience to voters who wanted change
- Taiwan refiner expects big 2008 losses on rising crude prices
- Taiwan refiner expects big 2008 losses on rising crude prices
- New Zealand obesity increase rate begins slowing
- New Zealand obesity increase rate begins slowing
- SKorea wants to provide 55,000 tons of corn to North Korea
- Japan finance minister says soaring oil, food prices to be key topic at G-8 meeting
- Japan finance minister says soaring oil, food prices to be key topic at G-8 meeting
- Swiss pharma giant Novartis buys antibiotics developer Protez
- Softbank reaches deal with Apple to sell iPhone handsets in Japan this year
- Softbank reaches deal with Apple to sell iPhone handsets in Japan this year
- Australia to play Iran, New Zealand ahead of Beijing
- Australia to play Iran, New Zealand ahead of Beijing
- UK consumer confidence drops sharply in May; more than half say outlook is bad
- Joe Saunders is AL's first 9-game winner, Angels beat Mariners 5-4
- China's Sinosteel boosts stake in Australian iron ore miner Midwest
- China's Sinosteel boosts stake in Australian iron ore miner Midwest
- Dollar flat against yen in Asia after Bernanke comments
- Dollar flat against yen in Asia after Bernanke comments
- Soaring cost of imported oil forces India to raise domestic fuel prices
- Soaring cost of imported oil forces India to raise domestic fuel prices
- Sydney relay champion Antonio Pettigrew agrees to give back Olympic gold medal
- US says Navy ships will leave Myanmar area after failing to get OK to help in relief efforts
- Softbank reaches deal with Apple to sell iPhone handsets in Japan this year
- Softbank reaches deal with Apple to sell iPhone handsets in Japan this year
- Japanese shares rise as yen weakens, investors buy exporters
- Japanese shares rise as yen weakens, investors buy exporters
- South Koreans go to polls in local elections seen as barometer for president
- Indonesia welcomes Obama's success; Asian analysts say he would likely improve relations
- Soaring cost of imported crude oil forces India to raise domestic fuel prices
- Soaring cost of imported crude oil forces India to raise domestic fuel prices
- US says Navy ships will leave Myanmar area after failing to get OK to help in relief efforts
- IOC to start negotiations with USOC to resolve dispute over Olympic revenue share
- Soul singer Van Morrison to headline Stockholm Jazz Festival
- Ex-Khmer Rouge official ailing at Cambodian hospital
- Ex-Khmer Rouge official ailing at Cambodian hospital
- Softbank reaches deal with Apple to sell iPhone handsets in Japan this year
- Softbank reaches deal with Apple to sell iPhone handsets in Japan this year
- Indonesian couples told to plant trees before marrying
- 12 killed as rival rebel factions clash in India's remote northeast
- Poll finds support for Germany's Social Democrats at new low
- Oil prices drop below US$124 a barrel on demand concerns, comments from US Fed chairman
- Oil prices drop below US$124 a barrel on demand concerns, comments from US Fed chairman
- US says Navy ships will leave Myanmar area after failing to get OK to help in relief efforts
- Japan finance minister says soaring oil, food prices to be key topics at G8 meeting
- Japan finance minister says soaring oil, food prices to be key topics at G8 meeting
- Jackie Chan says Segway fears technology theft in China
- OECD cuts forecasts for economic growth in US and 15-nation euro zone this year and next
- Jackie Chan says Segway fears technology theft in China
- Report: Serbia's pro-Western president optimistic his bloc will form government
- Chinese stock indexes fall as telecommunication shares slide after recent gains
- Chinese stock indexes fall as telecommunication shares slide after recent gains
- Malaysia, hit by massive subsidy bill, will raise gasoline price by 40 percent
- Malaysia, hit by massive subsidy bill, will raise gasoline price by 40 percent
- Indonesia welcomes Obama's success; Asian analysts say he would likely improve relations
- Soaring oil, food prices to be key topics at G8 meeting, Japan finance minister says
- Soaring oil, food prices to be key topics at G8 meeting, Japan finance minister says
- US$5 billion casino project in Las Vegas abandoned, Australian developer says
- US$5 billion casino project in Las Vegas abandoned, Australian developer says
- Conservationists sue to stop artificial feeding of wild elk on US refuge in Wyoming
- US says Navy ships will leave Myanmar area after failing to get OK to help in relief efforts
- Euro lower against U.S. dollar after Bernanke signals concern
- Indonesian couples told to plant trees before marrying
- Indonesian couples told to plant trees before marrying
- France's walking wounded head off to Euro 2008 base camp in Switzerland
- Jackie Chan says Segway fears technology theft in China
- Jackie Chan says Segway fears technology theft in China
- South Korean opposition parties to boycott new National Assembly over US beef deal
- South Korean opposition parties to boycott new National Assembly over US beef deal
- Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro undergoes ankle operation
- OECD cuts growth forecasts in US and euro zone, says uncertainty makes it harder to set policy
- Soaring cost of crude oil forces India to raise domestic fuel prices
- Soaring cost of crude oil forces India to raise domestic fuel prices
- First World Mind Sports Games to be held in Beijing in October
- Ex-Khmer Rouge official ailing at Cambodian hospital
- Ex-Khmer Rouge official ailing at Cambodian hospital
- Soul singer Van Morrison to headline Stockholm Jazz Festival
- Skyrocketing gasoline prices translate to booming economy for New Mexico oil patch
- U.S. dollar mixed, gold in European morning trading
- Alitalia shares suspended on Milan stock exchange until further notice
- Soaring cost of crude oil forces India to raise domestic fuel prices
- Soaring cost of crude oil forces India to raise domestic fuel prices
- Malaysia, hit by massive subsidy bill, will raise gasoline prices by 40 percent
- Malaysia, hit by massive subsidy bill, will raise gasoline prices by 40 percent
- Boards of French energy firms Suez, GDF meet with vote on merger expected
- Oil prices drop below US$124 a barrel on demand concerns, comments from US Fed chairman
- Romanian carmaker Dacia rolls out low-emissions model
- Obama makes US history by capturing Democratic presidential nomination
- Spain arrests 32 Chinese citizens in raids on suspected Internet bootlegging operation
- Asian markets mixed; Nikkei lifted by exporters but Hang Seng dragged down by telecoms
- Asian markets mixed; Nikkei lifted by exporters but Hang Seng dragged down by telecoms
- South Koreans vote in local elections seen as barometer for president
- FIFA Football Rankings
- Hong Kong stock index drops on renewed concerns over US economy
- Hong Kong stock index drops on renewed concerns over US economy
- AstraZeneca applies for US approval to market asthma treatment Symbicort to children
- US says Navy ships will leave Myanmar area after failing to get OK to help in relief efforts
- Face paint, soccer ball bread as Euro 2008 fever sweeps Austria, Switzerland
- Report: Thaksin admits firing Eriksson was 'ruthless,' says Hughes is outstanding coach
- Ousted PM Thaksin retakes center stage as Thais resume street protests 2 years after coup
- Ousted PM Thaksin retakes center stage as Thais resume street protests 2 years after coup
- IOC board meets to select finalists in bidding for 2016 Summer Olympics
- Argentina extends lead in world rankings; England enters top 10
- Euro-zone retail sales drop sharply in April as high inflation bites
- London's FTSE-100 index down 104.7 points at 5954.0
- Chief of France's Total SA predicts oil prices will stay high for a long time
- French Open Results
- Having won Euro 2004 as rank outsider, Greece keen to establish international credibility
- Former late-night TV sidekick Ed McMahon fighting foreclosure on his Beverly Hills home
- Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna signs new long-term deal
- Olympics dominates scene at Beijing's Tiananmen Square on crackdown anniversary
- Romania team hiding from all and providing few clues in 'fortress' hotel in Swiss Alps
- New London mayor says he is stepping down as House of Commons lawmaker
- Jose Peseiro is new coach of Rapid Bucharest
- Global oil prices to remain high in the long term, experts say
- Global oil prices to remain high in the long term, experts say
- Switzerland playmaker Tranquillo Barnetta faces key fitness test to play Czech Republic
- OECD cuts growth forecasts in US and euro zone, says uncertainty makes it harder to set policy
- Van Persie returns to full squad, boosting Netherlands' confidence ahead of Italy test
- Mark Hughes appointed Manchester City manager
- Bangladesh police detain over 10,000 in crackdown ahead of elections
- Mark Hughes appointed Manchester City manager
- US says Navy ships will leave Myanmar area after failing to get OK to help in relief efforts
- Euro-zone retail sales drop sharply in April as high inflation bites
- Minor accident on Hannah Montana movie set when wind blows projection screen against ride
- Malaysia, hit by massive subsidy bill, raises gasoline prices 40 percent
- Manchester United set to play Portsmouth in Nigeria in July
- Sportingbet says little known on staff detentions in Turkey, 3Q profits ahead of expectations
- Japanese, U.S. scientists win Spanish Prince of Asturias Prize for research
- Former late-night TV sidekick Ed McMahon fighting foreclosure on his Beverly Hills home
- Malaysia, hit by massive subsidy bill, raises gasoline prices 40 percent
- Malaysia, hit by massive subsidy bill, raises gasoline prices 40 percent
- Austria coach Josef Hickersberger criticizes team for lack of discipline
- Steve-O, stuntman star of MTV's 'Jackass,' pleads guilty to possessing cocaine
- Estonia calls for international cooperation in fighting cybercrime
- South Korean opposition parties to boycott new National Assembly over US beef deal
- South Korean opposition parties to boycott new National Assembly over US beef deal
- Britain's Brown: U.K. working to make sure Zimbabwe presidential runoff is free and fair
- Musical on life of Mary to premiere at the Vatican this month
- Croatia's Klasnic looking at each game as a bonus after winning battle for his life
- Soaring cost of crude oil forces India to raise domestic fuel prices
- Soaring cost of crude oil forces India to raise domestic fuel prices
- Obama, eyes on making history again, looks to party unity ahead of election against McCain
- US worker productivity improves to 2.6 percent growth rate while wage pressures moderate
- Japanese, U.S. scientists win Spanish Prince of Asturias Prize for research
- Agata Mroz-Olszewska, a two-time European volleyball champion with Poland, dies at 26
- United Airlines cuts employees, reduces fuel-guzzling fleet in cost-cutting move
- Soaring cost of imported crude oil forces India, Malaysia to raise domestic fuel prices
- Soaring cost of imported crude oil forces India, Malaysia to raise domestic fuel prices
- United Airlines cuts employees, reduces fuel-guzzling fleet in cost-cutting move
- J.M. Smucker buys Folgers coffee in $2.95 billion stock deal
- Former late-night TV sidekick Ed McMahon fighting foreclosure on his Beverly Hills home
- Mark Hughes appointed Manchester City manager
- US worker productivity improves to 2.6 percent growth rate while wage pressures moderate
- University of Houston names school of communication for film lobbyist Jack Valenti
- Lehmann finds new club and admits nervousness before opening Euro 2008 game
- Porto out of Champions League next season after Portuguese bribery scandal
- Fertilizer cost leaves US farmers juggling supplies and rethinking their crops
- Northern Ireland leader Paisley warns Sinn Fein not to collapse power-sharing
- Veteran Hans-Joerg Butt signed by Bayern as backup for young goalkeeper
- United Airlines cuts employees, reduces fuel-guzzling fleet in cost-cutting move
- Smallest host city ready for fan problems as Germans, Poles, Croats head for Klagenfurt
- Obamania goes global as people around the world hail historic moment in U.S. politics
- Portugal will be without a true leader at European Championship
- ICC fines West Indies for slow over rate in second test against Australia
- Porto out of Champions League next season after Portuguese bribery scandal
- Czech coach says Tomas Ujfalusi has abdominal muscle problem
- Czech coach says Tomas Ujfalusi has abdominal muscle problem
- Italy midfielder De Rossi feels he has matured since 4-game ban at World Cup
- J.M. Smucker buys Folgers coffee in $2.95 billion stock deal
- Rascal Flatts guitarist Joe Don Rooney and his wife welcome a son
- Police detain Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai
- Oil prices drop below US$124 a barrel on demand concerns, comments from US Fed chairman
- EU adds trade charges to surging Chinese imports of flavor enhancer
- US stocks open lower before service report
- Japanese, U.S. scientists win Spanish Prince of Asturias Prize for research
- Czechs looking to emulate winning start at Euro 2004 and open 2008 edition with a victory
- Indian shares dip following fuel price hike
- GDF boards approves Suez merger; shareholders to meet July 16
- Greece's national team already getting local support from kids in Austria
- Obama, eyes on making history again, looks to party unity ahead of election against McCain
- Former Mets manager Valentine gets 1,500th win
- Former Mets manager Valentine gets 1,500th win
- IOC official says 'no way back' on positive change in China
- US stocks trade mixed before service report
- US praises Chinese actions in Darfur but say more can be done
- Poland changes its attitude under Beenhakker to change its results
- German Cabinet approves legislation for new surveillance guidelines
- England in team selection record ahead of final test against New Zealand
- Olympics dominates scene at Beijing's Tiananmen Square on crackdown anniversary
- Svetlana Kuznetsova beats Estonian to advance to French Open semifinal
- US worker productivity improves to 2.6 percent growth rate while wage pressures moderate
- OECD cuts growth forecasts in US and euro zone, says uncertainty makes it harder to set policy
- US service sector grew better than expected in May; modest expansion for the 2nd month
- Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro undergoes ankle operation
- Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai detained by police
- CBS and Yahoo agree to Web video distribution deal, Yahoo to carry CBS shows with ads
- French Open Results
- United Airlines cuts employees, reduces fuel-guzzling fleet in cost-cutting move
- Gamberini gets the call he was waiting for _ an unexpected chance to join Italy at Euro 2008
- US praises Chinese actions in Darfur but says more can be done
- Robin van Persie finally free from injury for Dutch team and ready to prove he belongs
- Democratic candidate Obama aims to reassure Jewish leaders about Israel's security
- Rice, highest-ranking black member of Bush administration congratulates Obama
- Euro slightly lower on dollar after Bernanke signals concern
- Villa's injury could rule him out of Spain's Euro 2008 opener against Russia
- Obama, eyes on making history again, looks to party unity ahead of election against McCain
- British lawmaker calls for UK to create a 'Polish plumber' national holiday
- Oil prices fall after US reports jump in fuel stocks, drop in gasoline demand
- New NATO commander in Afghanistan says he plans to revive Pakistan meetings
- Oil prices drop below US$124 a barrel on demand concerns, comments from US Fed chairman
- US service industries expand at slower pace in May, as inflation may be pressuring sector
- Podolski celebrates 23rd birthday in German camp and happy to play left midfield
- Oil prices fall after US reports jump in fuel stocks, drop in gasoline demand
- FINA approves new swimsuits from Arena, Adidas and Mizuno
- French Open Results
- Rights group calls for Zimbabwe to lift restrictions on aid groups
- Oil prices fall after US reports jump in fuel stocks, drop in gasoline demand
- Doping case leaves Spain in doubt for Olympic field hockey tournament
- FINA approves new swimsuits from Arena, Adidas and Mizuno
- Rights group calls for Zimbabwe to lift restrictions on aid groups
- Spirit Airlines may cut jobs, close crew bases to cope with soaring fuel prices
- Spirit Airlines may cut jobs, close crew bases to cope with soaring fuel prices
- Kenyans celebrate with 'Senator' beer as Obama clinches US candidacy
- Oil prices fall after US reports jump in fuel stocks, drop in gasoline demand
- Ronaldo stays quiet; teammates say he is focused only on Euro 2008
- Wal-Mart enlists Yahoo to sell online advertising on retailer's Web site
- Bank of England begins monthly meeting amid economic gloom, but rates likely to stay on hold
- 3 police arrested in connection with election violence in Macedonia
- Bank of England begins monthly meeting amid economic gloom, but rates likely to stay on hold
- US airlines' flight delay numbers improved in April despite American's cancellations
- Shanghai film festival says Sharon Stone not welcome after China quake comments
- PC Home's 24-hour delivery wins warm customer response
- Juicy California Bing Cherry jubilee at Formosa Regent
- Master Sheng Yen promotes aid to help Sichuan quake victims
- American Express, Regent jointly launch 'Amex Regent Platinum Credit Card'
- Taipei shares close up 0.56%
- OECD: Slower growth for India, China
- Greenback gains on yen following remarks by Bernanke
- Market shares lower after Lehman Brothers report
- Carl Icahn believes Yahoo's Yang and rest of board should be ousted
- In Brief
- Brazil seeks sanctions against U.S. after WTO cotton subsidies ruling
- Fishermen across Europe take protest to Brussels
- GM to close four plants, could sell Hummer
- Far Eastern Air says it will meet fundraising deadline
- Badawi says Malaysian petrol price to jump forty percent
- U.S. suspends talks with Sudan over oil
- Oil falls US$3 as Fed issues rare warning on inflationary risk
- Diamonds aside, Antwerp can be an affordable gem
- Sdelines
- China's Liu may not be ready for American track meet
- England can swing test series decider, says Broad
- Ochoa is ready to win another major
- Johnson's strikeout landmark unable to prevent D'backs loss
- NBA finals renews Celtics-Lakers rivalry
- Nadal, Djokovic through to semifinal showdown
- In Brief
- Stone does not make film festival guest list
- Former film star and 60s sex symbol Bardot has fifth racism conviction
- Vietnam art festival celebrates country's
lost royal heritage
- New exhibit reveals 'Ann Gables' secrets
- Actor and director Ferrer dies age 90
- University gives a new meaning to 'higher' education
- China builds plant to turn vast coal reserves into barrels of oil
- Londoners, New Yorkers say hello through a lens
- In Brief
- Police alert for unrest in Tibet festival
- Diplomats say Syria refuses IAEA probe
- In landmark move, Japan to recognize indigenous people
- South Koreans go to local polls
- Security tight amidst Tianamen anniversary
- Ma abandons 'June Fourth'
- Over 10,000 arrested in Bangladesh crime crackdown, police chief reports
- Quake lake 'extremely dangerous', official warns
- Jakarta swamped by tidal wave
- Italian restaurant offers more than just the best pizza this side of Naples
- Taiwan Symphony to present Lien
- Prints on 'Yellow Tiger Seal' to go on exhibit
- Tainan City Government to replicate ancient junk
- BenQ Award offers NT$150,000 for digital postcards competition
- Taiwan says time running out on China's offer of two pandas
- Justice Minister says reevaluation needed for end of death penalty
- MAC's Lai under fire for decision changes over Lee's China visit
- In Brief
- Minister says Chinese goodwill does not translate to lasting peace
- Magazine discloses Ou's U.S. Green Card history
- DPP slams Ma for 'backward' June 4 remarks
- Chinese tourism group to visit Taiwan in June, minister says
- Ma lauds China's openness on Tiananmen anniversary
- Obama wins Democratic presidential nomination
- Obama assures Jewish gathering that Israel's security is paramount
- Obama-mania goes global as people around the world hail historic moment in U.S. politics
- Federer overcomes slow start to advance to semifinals at French Open
- If Clinton is not the choice, 2 governors seen as running mates to help Obama woo women
- Finally: Celtics, Lakers together again for NBA finals and it feels so good
- Bank approves first lady's application for retirement
- Chinese officials block quake-collapsed schools as claims of shoddy construction grow
- Public urged to stop using disposable chopsticks
- Songshan Airport ready for cross-strait direct flights: CAA
- MAC to review restrictions on visits to China by local officials
- Taiwan remains on U.S. 'Tier 2' list for human trafficking
- Don't worry about president's safety during boat race: security chief
- Clinton to end historic candidacy, support Obama
- Magnitude 5.3 aftershock hits China
- 20-plus foreign workers in Dali fall ill with suspected food poisoning
- Premier orders subsidies for farmers hit by heavy rains
- Young Taiwanese physicist wins prestigious IUPAP prize
- Ex-president ordered to pay damage for defamation
- Dismantling missiles pre-condition for peace accord: president
- Kaohsiung mayor says she'll only visit Beijing in official capacity
- MOFA suspends directive to use 'ROC' instead of 'Taiwan'
- Cabinet passes sustainable energy policy guidelines
- McCain reports his best month of presidential fundraising at $21.5 million
- IOC selects four finalists in bidding for 2016 Summer Olympics
- Northern Ireland leader Paisley warns Sinn Fein not to collapse power-sharing
- Drug use, suicide attempts higher among Hispanic teens, continuing a trend, US survey says
- Obama-mania goes global as people around the world hail historic moment in U.S. politics
- Chambers wins 100m in Greece, vows to compete in Beijing
- Remorseful American pays German parking fine, 12 years late
- SKorea's ruling party suffers defeat in local elections amid discontent over US beef
- Northern Ireland leader Paisley warns Sinn Fein not to collapse power-sharing
- US regulators reviewing safety of arthritis drugs following reports of cancer in children
- McCain urges Obama to join him in 10 town hall meetings around the country
- US dollar mixed in European trading
- Big Brown to start Belmont Stakes from No. 1 post position
- IOC picks four finalists in bidding for 2016 Summer Olympics
- London's FTSE-100 index down 64.00 points to 5,993.70
- Big Brown to start Belmont Stakes from No. 1 post position
- Ronaldo stays quiet; teammates say he is focused only on Euro 2008
- Federer overcomes slow start to advance to semifinals at French Open
- Rights group calls for Zimbabwe to lift restrictions on aid groups
- Italy's Air One orders $4.68 billion of Airbus jets including 12 long range A350s
- IOC picks four finalists in bidding for 2016 Summer Olympics
- Angola president sets legislative election date for Sept. 5
- New allegations hit aides close to Brazil's president
- Key facts about Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai
- SKorea's ruling party suffers defeat in local elections amid discontent over US beef
- Obama, set on making history again, looks to party unity ahead of election against McCain
- US Senate approves stand-pat Democratic budget plan
- US stocks rebound as oil prices retreat, service economy manages growth
- Alberto Contador will not race until August, missing Tour de France defense
- Federer overcomes slow start to advance to semifinals at French Open
- United Airlines cuts employees, reduces fuel-guzzling fleet in cost-cutting move
- Czech Republic coach says Tomas Ujfalusi has abdominal muscle problem
- Dietzsch to undergo hospital checkup as poor performances threaten Olympic discus gold
- Czech coach Karel Bruckner conceals tactical plans for Euro 2008 opener against Switzerland
- Czech coach Karel Bruckner conceals tactical plans for Euro 2008 opener against Switzerland
- California's top court denies request to stay its decision legalizing gay marriage
- World's leading art fair opens in Switzerland as demand for paintings stays high
- Kenyans celebrate with 'Senator' beer as Obama clinches US candidacy
- US Senate approves Democratic budget plan putting off tough decisions until next year
- Lehman shares rise on reports it's tapping outside investor to help cover for expected loss
- Emerson terminates talks with Chloride after sweetened takeover bid is rejected
- Indonesia accuses drug maker Baxter of acting too slowly in developing bird flu vaccine
- Niger, China sign oil development pact
- Report: Hispanic unemployment rate up in construction slump; native-born Hispanics fare better
- Sportingbet says little known on staff detentions in Turkey, 3Q profits ahead of expectations
- South Korean opposition parties to boycott new National Assembly over US beef deal
- South Korean opposition parties to boycott new National Assembly over US beef deal
- GDF boards approves Suez merger; shareholders to meet July 16
- Investigation looks into possible defraud of Deutsche Telekom by four outside companies
- Massachusetts lighthouse thought destroyed more than 80 years ago found in California
- OECD cuts growth forecasts in US and euro zone, says uncertainty makes it harder to set policy
- AstraZeneca applies for US approval to market asthma treatment Symbicort to children
- Mark Hughes appointed Manchester City manager
- German soccer boss defends high spending for Euro stay
- Obama assures Jewish gathering that Israel's security is paramount
- Chinese officials cordon off quake-collapsed schools as claims of shoddy construction grow
- California's top court denies request to stay its decision legalizing gay marriage
- Exit polls show Obama, McCain face doubts on economy, have other weaknesses
- League Two club Luton docked 10 points and fined over payments to agents
- Big Brown to start Belmont Stakes from No. 1 post position
- Big Brown to start Belmont Stakes from No. 1 post position
- Accused Sept. 11 plotters to appear in Guantanamo court nearly 7 years after terror attacks
- 3 police arrested in connection with election violence in Macedonia
- Federer overcomes slow start to advance to semifinals at French Open
- Honda, Porsche take the lead in J.D. Power study of initial vehicle quality
- Suez, Gaz de France boards approve merger and set final shareholder votes
- Obama, set on making history again, looks to party unity ahead of election against McCain
- Swiss military planes prepare stadium no-fly zone policy
- Poll: US more receptive to female president
- IOC picks four finalists in bidding for 2016 Summer Olympics
- Chinese officials cordon off quake-collapsed schools as claims of shoddy construction grow
- IOC suspends Iraq Olympic committee over `political interference'
- Easy draw could backfire on hot favorite Germany
- Oil prices fall after US reports jump in fuel stocks, drop in gasoline demand
- US lawmakers criticize China's human rights on anniversary of Tiananmen Square crackdown
- French Open Results
- Pakistan defends UN rights body against newspapers' accusation it stifles press freedom
- Altidore headed for Spain after Villarreal agrees to transfer with MLS
- France's walking wounded arrive at Euro 2008 in Switzerland
- US says Navy ships will leave Myanmar area after failing to get OK to help in relief efforts
- IOC suspends Iraq Olympic committee over `political interference'
- French Open Show Court Schedules
- Obama asks Caroline Kennedy, 2 others to lead vetting of prospective vice presidents
- Race to the bottom: Mexico lowers wages to snare international auto production
- French Open Head-to-Head
- Germany beats Ticino squad 8-0 in unofficial friendly
- Japanese, U.S. scientists win Spanish Prince of Asturias Prize for research
- French Open Road
- McCain urges Obama to join him in 10 town hall meetings around the country
- Top-ranked vehicles in J.D. Power's 2008 quality study at a glance
- Turkey looking to overcome its lack of height at the European Championship
- Obama asks Caroline Kennedy, 2 others to lead vetting of prospective vice presidents
- US agriculture futures advance on bargain buying
- Altidore headed for Spain after Villarreal agrees to transfer with MLS
- Accused Sept. 11 plotters to appear in Guantanamo court nearly 7 years after terror attacks
- Chambers wins 100m in Greece, vows to compete in Beijing
- Moody's places Ambac, MBIA ratings on review for possible downgrade
- UCI says it will not ban Tour de France riders from Olympics
- Obama says Iraq war makes Iran stronger, but US and Israel less secure
- French Open Results
- Bernanke doesn't see repeat of `70s style spiraling prices, wages
- `X-Files' star Gillian Anderson expecting second child with boyfriend Mark Griffiths
- Bernanke doesn't see repeat of `70s-style spiraling prices, wages
- Altidore headed for Spain after Villarreal agrees to transfer with MLS
- France's walking wounded arrive at Euro 2008 in Switzerland
- US worker productivity improves, wage pressures moderate and the service sector keeps growing
- International Rugby Board orders stricter refereeing on tackles and rucks
- Report: Corporate dollars will pay for both US parties' nominating conventions
- Canadian auto union protests General Motors plant closing
- US lawmakers criticize China's human rights on anniversary of Tiananmen Square crackdown
- Report: Verizon Wireless in talks to buy Alltel Communications for $27B
- Having learned from Sorenstam, Ochoa tries to take another page from the book
- GMAC, ResCap arrange $60 billion refinancing and funding plan to improve liquidity
- Nicaraguan critical of US and UN elected next president of UN General Assembly
- McCain urges Obama to join him in 10 town hall meetings around the country
- Carl Icahn sends letter to Yahoo board demanding withdrawal of employee severance plan
- Vicki Kennedy takes on new roles as her larger-than-life husband fights brain cancer
- Bernanke doesn't see repeat of `70s-style spiraling prices, wages
- Sweden captain Ljungberg is back to '100 percent' from cracked rib
- Reactions mixed to Mexico hiring Sven-Goran Eriksson as national coach
- Oil prices fall after US reports jump in fuel stocks, drop in gasoline demand
- Obama begins search for vice president after snagging nomination
- Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon tests his performance against other top athletes
- Police detain Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai
- Sept. 11 health contract awarded to company led by ex-Bush health chief
- Altidore headed for Spain after Villarreal agrees to transfer with MLS
- Austria midfielder Umit Korkmaz playing for Eintracht Frankfurt next season
- Outcry after French court annuls marriage because bride was not a virgin
- Superdelegates flood to Obama now that primaries are over
- IOC suspends Iraq Olympic committee over `political interference'
- Drug use, suicide attempts higher among US Hispanic teens, continuing a trend, US survey says
- Carl Icahn to Yahoo board: Scrap employee severance plan or risk being fired at annual meeting
- Chamber of secrets preparing British athletes for Beijing's heat and humidity
- US stocks wobble as financials weigh on sentiment
- Honda, Porsche take the lead in J.D. Power study of initial vehicle quality
- Barcelona pays euro16.5 million for Villarreal's Caceres
- Panathinaikos wins Greek title, beats Olympiakos 90-76 in final playoff
- Zimbabwe police release opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai
- US stocks wobble as financials weigh on sentiment
- Military interrogators lambasted for allowing Chinese officials into US prison at Guantanamo
- US criticizes key Arab allies for not doing enough to combat human trafficking
- J.D. Power says quality improves across industry, with Porsche and Honda among leaders
- Wiretaps played at terror trial suggest youth favored to behead Canadian prime minister
- Person with Screen Actors Guild says union has signed more waiver deals allowing work on films
- US agriculture futures advance on bargain buying
- Accused Sept. 11 plotters to appear in Guantanamo court nearly 7 years after terror attacks
- Gamberini gets the call he was waiting for _ an unexpected chance to join Italy at Euro 2008
- Dollar rally rolls higher on better-than-expected US economic data and Fed stance
- Delegates to UN food crisis summit try to hammer out compromise
- A look at US airlines' cutbacks, prospects for more
- Altidore headed for Spain after Villarreal agrees to transfer with MLS
- IOC picks four finalists in bidding for 2016 Summer Olympics
- Gordon Brown invites Northern Ireland's leaders to London for talks
- Tottenham reveals struggle to rescue Gascoigne from "self-destruction"
- Outcry after French court annuls marriage because bride was not a virgin
- Obama says Iraq war makes Iran stronger, but US and Israel less secure
- France's walking wounded arrive at Euro 2008 in Switzerland
- Gold down
- Jury finds political fundraiser Tony Rezko guilty on 16 of 24 counts in corruption trial
- White House says McCain, Obama will receive intelligence briefings after getting nominations
- Venezuela's ruling party vows to push for reforms allowing Chavez re-election
- Monsanto says its seeds will double yield of corn, soybeans and cotton by 2030
- England striker Dean Ashton signs new 5-year contract with West Ham
- IOC suspends Iraq Olympic body over `political interference'
- Rival parties in Northern Ireland announce deal to keep coalition running
- Italy coach Donadoni signs two-year contract extension
- Central bank: Key New Zealand interest rate on hold, but cuts coming
- Central bank: Key New Zealand interest rate on hold, but cuts coming
- Perry pushes into 7th straight week of play hoping for consecutive victories
- Zimbabwe police release opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai
- Jury finds political fundraiser Tony Rezko guilty on 16 of 24 counts in corruption trial
- More than 40 baseball Hall of Famers committed to attend MLB All-Star pregame ceremony
- Tickets sale Saturday for Madonna's appearance at Traverse City Film Festival
- Tway going to the US Open as a caddie for his son
- United's cutbacks accelerate shrinking of US flying options, to reverberate elsewhere
- Xavi's late solo effort gives Spain a 1-0 win over the U.S. in its last Euro 2008 warmup match
- Xavi's late effort gives Spain a 1-0 win over US in its last Euro 2008 prep
- Wednesday's International Soccer Results
- Michelle Obama will be a guest host on `The View' later this month
- Race to the bottom: Mexico lowers wages to snare international auto production
- Rock band Yes bags its 40th anniversary tour after singer Jon Anderson suffers asthma attack
- Pentagon, CIA agree to review whether drugs were forced on detainees to ease interrogation
- Russia tops Lithuania in final Euro 2008 tuneup
- Xavi's late effort gives Spain a 1-0 win over US in its last Euro 2008 prep
- Nicaraguan priest critical of US and UN elected next president of UN General Assembly
- Administration announces mid-June dates for next round of high-level talks with China
- Garnett, Pierce, Allen willing to share the ball, share the wins
- Buccaneers' Jerramy Stevens suspended two games for violating NFL substance abuse policy
- Hamms take time out from recovery, training to land a hand to children around the world
- Zimbabwe police release opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai
- Jury finds political fundraiser Tony Rezko guilty on 16 of 24 counts in corruption trial
- Iraqi lawmakers tell Congress of misgivings about security agreement with US
- Carl Icahn to Yahoo board: Scrap employee severance plan or risk being fired at annual meeting
- Yahoo's Decker says online pioneer is 'rewiring' itself to better deliver online audiences
- After 46 years, country singer George Jones getting stolen guitar back from Texas man
- Chrysler may follow GM, Ford in making further production cuts, according to industry analysts
- Xavi's late effort gives Spain a 1-0 win over US in its last Euro 2008 warmup
- Carl Icahn to Yahoo board: Scrap employee severance plan or risk being fired at annual meeting
- Lawmaker's bottom line: Panties on heads of terrorism detainees is not torture
- Brazil central bankers hike key interest rate a half point to 12.25 percent
- Marc Rich pardon scandal cast shadow over Holder's legal career
- Australia considers lifting ban on foreign aid for abortion services in developing countries
- Juan Smith passed fit for Springboks, Bradley Davies returning to Wales injured
- Corey Hart hits inside-the-park homer, Brewers beat Diamondbacks for sixth straight win
- Adviser says Clinton to express support for Obama, no decision on ending her historic campaign
- Iraqi lawmakers tell Congress of misgivings about security agreement with US
- Hunter gives Angels big early lead, Weaver, relievers hold on in 5-4 win over Mariners
- Jolie confidants say 'Entertainment Tonight' knew source of Jolie birth story was fake
- Jazic's late goal helps Canada to 2-2 draw with Panama
- Jury finds political fundraiser Tony Rezko guilty on 16 of 24 counts in Ill. corruption trial
- Thursday, June 12
- Food aid money in danger without farm law fix
- Accused Sept. 11 plotters to appear in Guantanamo court nearly 7 years after terror attacks
- Federer to face unseeded Frenchman Monfils in semifinals at Roland Garros
- Adviser says Clinton to end historic campaign on Friday and support Obama on Friday
- Adviser says Clinton to end historic campaign on Friday and support Obama on Friday
- Celeb photographer accused of stalking Jamie Lynn Spears, fiance in small Mississippi town
- Changing Jewish quarter in Paris
- Instruments strike chord at museum
- Caves offer variety of challenge
- Sept. 11 health contract awarded to company led by ex-Bush health chief
- Soaring cost of imported crude oil forces India, Malaysia to raise domestic fuel prices
- Soaring cost of imported crude oil forces India, Malaysia to raise domestic fuel prices
- Celeb photographer accused of stalking Jamie Lynn Spears, fiance in small Mississippi town
- Adviser says Clinton to end historic campaign on Saturday and support Obama
- Felipe Contepomi to lead Pumas against Scotland in first test
- US Navy ships give up on effort to deliver post-cyclone aid to Myanmar
- South Korean opposition parties to boycott new National Assembly over US beef deal
- South Korean opposition parties to boycott new National Assembly over US beef deal
- Ousted PM Thaksin retakes center stage as Thais resume street protests 2 years after coup
- Ousted PM Thaksin retakes center stage as Thais resume street protests 2 years after coup
- Adviser says Clinton to end historic campaign on Saturday and support Obama
- Person with Screen Actors Guild says union has signed more waiver deals allowing work on films
- Burt Rutan, designer of SpaceShipOne, steps down as Scaled president; stays on staff
- South Korea's ruling party suffers defeat in local elections amid discontent over US beef deal
- South Korea's ruling party suffers defeat in local elections amid discontent over US beef deal
- Jolie confidants say 'Entertainment Tonight' knew source of Jolie birth story was fake
- Clinton to end historic candidacy and announce she is supporting Obama for president
- Hollywood women celebrate success at Cosmopolitan magazine's `Fun Fearless Females' dinner
- Katie Smith's season-high 33 points lead Shock past Storm, 77-67; Detroit now 6-1
- South Korean regulator orders Intel to pay fine over antitrust probe
- South Korean regulator orders Intel to pay fine over antitrust probe
- Rain forces postponement of United, Dynamo match
- Obama picks a Kennedy to help pick his vp while Clinton supporters angle to make her No. 2
- Spokesman: Kelsey Grammer home in Hawaii, 4 days after mild heart attack
- Bolivia will pay US$240 million for nationalized gas-pipeline company Transredes
- South Korean regulator orders Intel to pay fine over antitrust probe
- South Korean regulator orders Intel to pay fine over antitrust probe
- Minor league baseball fan in no hurry to cash in contest prize _ a free funeral
- Country group Rascal Flatts to appear, perform in upcoming 'Hannah Montana: The Movie'
- Couple sue Texas justice of the peace who they say ordered stepfather to paddle girl in court
- Rascal Flatts to appear in Hannah Montana movie
- Votto breaks up Myers' no-hitter and Volquez helps Reds beat Phillies 2-0
- Movie label Paramount Vantage to combine operations with Paramount
- Red Sox take 1st place from Rays, beat Tampa Bay 5-1 for 12th straight home victory
- Obama picks a Kennedy to help pick his vp while Clinton supporters angle to make her No. 2
- NHL Playoffs Glance
- Red Wings win 11th Stanley Cup title, eliminate Penguins in 6 games
- Soaring cost of imported crude oil forces India, Malaysia to raise domestic fuel prices
- Soaring cost of imported crude oil forces India, Malaysia to raise domestic fuel prices
- Stanley Cup Champions
- NHL Conn Smythe Trophy Winners
- Clinton to end historic candidacy and announce she is supporting Obama for president
- Red Wings win 11th Stanley Cup title, eliminate Penguins in 6 games
- Copa Libertadores Glance
- Obama picks a Kennedy to help pick his vp while Clinton supporters angle to make her No. 2
- Accused Sept. 11 plotters to appear in Guantanamo court nearly 7 years after terror attacks
- Two-way Hank: Red Wings' Zetterberg wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Red Wings win 11th Stanley Cup title, eliminate Penguins in 6 games
- Soaring cost of imported crude oil forces India, Malaysia to raise domestic fuel prices
- Philippine inflation surges to 9.6 percent on soaring oil and food prices, hits 9-year high
- Philippine inflation surges to 9.6 percent on soaring oil and food prices, hits 9-year high
- South Korean regulator orders Intel to pay fine over antitrust probe
- South Korean regulator orders Intel to pay fine over antitrust probe
- Brazil's Fluminense ousts Boca Juniors to reach first Copa Libertadores finals
- Oil prices drop below US$122 a barrel after US reports drop in gasoline demand
- Oil prices drop below US$122 a barrel after US reports drop in gasoline demand
- Corinthians crushes Sport Recife 3-1 in opening leg of Copa Brazil final
- Two-way Hank: Red Wings' Zetterberg wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP
- US Navy ships give up on effort to deliver post-cyclone aid to Myanmar
- How Swede it is: Red Wings' Nicklas Lidstrom becomes 1st European captain to win Stanley Cup
- South Korean regulator orders Intel to pay fine over antitrust probe
- South Korean regulator orders Intel to pay fine over antitrust probe
- Huxley, forced to retire due to brain tumor, gets coaching job with Brumbies
- Huxley, forced to retire due to brain tumor, gets coaching job with Brumbies
- Outcry after French court annuls marriage because bride was not a virgin
- Britain's Tony Blair returns to Parliament to face questions on Middle East role
- Bank of England expected to keep rates on hold as inflation fears outweigh economic gloom
- HarperCollins Publishers names President Brian Murray as CEO after Jane Friedman resigns
- Republican senators demand a reading of 492-page climate bill after dispute over other issue
- US Senate confirms Steven Preston as Bush's new housing secretary
- Guantanamo court date comes for accused Sept. 11 plotters nearly 7 years after terror attacks
- New Zealand, Ireland see new eras but World Cup failures linger
- New Zealand, Ireland see new eras but World Cup failures linger
- Carl Icahn to Yahoo board: Scrap employee severance plan or risk being fired at annual meeting
- Google signs 40-year lease to secure space for huge office complex to be built at NASA center
- Anger over celebrity cook Rachael Ray's scarf opens wounds for Arabs in US
- E-Trade gives BlackBerry users mobile trading application
- Tony Stewart wins his own charity dirt-track race in Ohio
- Votto breaks up Myers' no-hitter and Volquez helps Reds beat Phillies 2-0
- National League Leaders
- Philippine inflation surges to 9.6 percent on soaring oil and food prices, hits 9-year high
- Philippine inflation surges to 9.6 percent on soaring oil and food prices, hits 9-year high
- Imagining behind the scenes of that 'dream ticket' Obama-Clinton for the White House
- Taiwan's new government launches sweeping drive to save energy
- American League Leaders
- Taiwan's new government launches sweeping drive to save energy
- HarperCollins Publishers names President Brian Murray as CEO after Jane Friedman resigns
- Votto breaks up Myers' no-hitter and Volquez helps Reds beat Phillies 2-0
- South Korean regulator orders Intel to pay US$25.4 million in antitrust probe
- South Korean regulator orders Intel to pay US$25.4 million in antitrust probe
- World Cup: Big names falter at halfway mark of Asian qualifying
- World Cup: Big names falter at halfway mark of Asian qualifying
- World Cup: Big names falter at halfway mark of Asian qualifying
- Obama picks a Kennedy to help pick his vp while Clinton supporters angle to make her No. 2
- Clinton to end historic candidacy and announce she is supporting Obama for president
- South Korean opposition parties boycott National Assembly over US beef deal
- South Korean opposition parties boycott National Assembly over US beef deal
- Malaysians brace for era of expensive fuel after 40 percent price hike
- Malaysians brace for era of expensive fuel after 40 percent price hike
- Tokyo, Madrid, Chicago and Rio on shortlist for 2016 Olympics
- World Cup Qualifying: Honduras defeats Puerto Rico 4-0
- Dollar climbs versus euro, yen in Asia following Bernanke comments
- Dollar climbs versus euro, yen in Asia following Bernanke comments
- The Big Three at Torrey Pines
- Iraqi parliament approves new draft bill to fight oil smuggling, lawmaker says
- Argentina beats Mexico 4-1 in first game since Eriksson appointment
- France Telecom says it has proposed a merger with Sweden's TeliaSonera
- Malaysian stocks, ringgit fall after sharp cuts in energy subsidies
- Malaysian stocks, ringgit fall after sharp cuts in energy subsidies
- Stock market plunge exposes frailties of Pakistani economy
- Stock market plunge exposes frailties of Pakistani economy
- Russia's Medvedev visits Germany on first European trip as president
- Indian foreign minister to meet Chinese leaders amid concerns over growing China influence
- Japanese stocks lower on weak electronic shares, falling crude oil prices
- Japanese stocks lower on weak electronic shares, falling crude oil prices
- France Telecom proposes merger with Sweden's TeliaSonera
- Australia's Qantas cuts international schedules in face of high fuel costs
- Australia's Qantas cuts international schedules in face of high fuel costs
- Vodafone confirms Verizon Wireless talks to acquire Alltel
- Sweden's TeliaSonera rejects France Telecom takeover proposal
- Mixture of protest and resignation as India and Malaysia raise fuel prices
- Mixture of protest and resignation as India and Malaysia raise fuel prices
- South Korean regulator orders Intel to pay US$25.4 million in antitrust probe
- South Korean regulator orders Intel to pay US$25.4 million in antitrust probe
- Report: UK house prices fell 2.4 percent in May, now 3.8 percent below a year ago
- Indians protests fuel price hike; prime minister calls on states to lower taxes
- Myanmar accused of forcing cyclone survivors to toil for food; US Navy ships pull out
- Bank of England expected to keep rates on hold as inflation fears outweigh economic gloom
- France Telecom proposes merger with Sweden's TeliaSonera
- Analysis: Obama, McCain differences on Iranian diplomacy threaten to heat up campaign
- Dear Senator Obama: Why you should _ and should not _ pick Clinton as your running mate
- Stock market plunge exposes frailties of Pakistani economy
- Stock market plunge exposes frailties of Pakistani economy
- Zimbabwe opposition leader resumes campaigning after police detention
- Malaysian opposition parties plan nationwide protests over 41 percent gasoline price hike
- Malaysian opposition parties plan nationwide protests over 41 percent gasoline price hike
- Olmert ends US visit centering on Iran, returns home to face domestic woes
- Indian foreign minister meets Chinese leaders amid concerns over Beijing's growing clout
- Britain's Tony Blair returns to Parliament to face questions on Middle East role
- AP interview: Australian defense chief says surge of 10,000 troops required in Afghanistan
- Oil prices hold above US$122 a barrel after dropping on demand worries
- Oil prices hold above US$122 a barrel after dropping on demand worries
- Clinton supporters angle to make her Obama's choice for vice president
- Zimbabwe opposition leader resumes campaigning after police detention
- Indonesia says it will no longer formally announce bird flu deaths
- Indonesia says it will no longer formally announce bird flu deaths
- CSKA Sofia banned from Champions League over unpaid debts
- South Korean opposition parties boycott National Assembly over US beef deal
- Despite knocking England out of Euro, Modric seeks English fan support
- Top US officer says Pakistan army 'fighting bravely' against terrorism
- South Korean opposition parties boycott National Assembly over US beef deal
- Euro down on US dollar ahead of interest rate decisions
- Russia's Medvedev visits Germany on first European trip as president
- France captain Patrick Vieira hoping to still play at Euro 2008 despite thigh injury
- Virginia an example of possible larger electoral map with Obama, McCain running
- For a president not in the race, Bush sure is in the middle of it
- Chinese shares extend losses on worries new share offerings may strain liquidity
- Chinese shares extend losses on worries new share offerings may strain liquidity
- Pavel Pogrebnyak still in doubt for Euro 2008 as Russia arrives at Austrian base
- France Telecom proposes euro27B merger with Sweden's TeliaSonera
- Fuel price hikes spark protests in India and Malaysia that could undermine governments
- Taiwan's new government launches sweeping drive to save energy
- Fuel price hikes spark protests in India and Malaysia that could undermine governments
- Taiwan's new government launches sweeping drive to save energy
- Russia's Medvedev visits Germany on first European trip as president
- Oil prices rebound to near US$123 a barrel on news of Kuwait petrochemical explosion
- Oil prices rebound to near US$123 a barrel on news of Kuwait petrochemical explosion
- TomTom seals buy of digital mapmaker Tele Atlas
- Italy's Rosetti to referee opening Euro 2008 game between Switzerland and Czech Republic
- Zimbabwe opposition leader resumes campaigning after police detention
- New Zealand wins toss, sends England into bat in third and final test
- US dollar mostly higher, gold down in European morning trading
- Fuel price hikes spark protests in India and Malaysia that could undermine governments
- Fuel price hikes spark protests in India and Malaysia that could undermine governments
- Ailing ex-Khmer Rouge official leaves hospital, returns to jail cell
- Telecom Italia to cut 5,000 jobs to reduce costs, maintain investments
- Malaysian power firm Tenaga expects lower 2008 profit despite tariff hike
- Malaysian power firm Tenaga expects lower 2008 profit despite tariff hike
- Swiss officials receive list of 90 fans banned from Romanian matches ahead of Euro 2008
- Clinton to end historic candidacy and announce she is supporting Obama for president
- Austrian tourism officials consider plans for "Sound of Music" museum in Salzburg
- Analysts expect ECB, BoE to leave rates unchanged as inflation concerns persist
- FIFA: No penalty for England rule breach during Trinidad game
- Hong Kong stock index rises as telecoms recover, refiners gain on easing oil prices
- Hong Kong stock index rises as telecoms recover, refiners gain on easing oil prices
- Fuel price hikes spark protests in India and Malaysia that could undermine governments
- Fuel price hikes spark protests in India and Malaysia that could undermine governments
- Austrian tourism officials consider plans for "Sound of Music" museum in Salzburg
- France hoping that disrupted Euro 2008 preparations are an unlikely good omen
- Stock market plunge exposes frailties of Pakistani economy
- Stock market plunge exposes frailties of Pakistani economy
- Indonesia stops announcing bird flu deaths on case-by-case basis
- Indonesia stops announcing bird flu deaths on case-by-case basis
- Cherokees make their case against US legislation, linked to slavery debate, to deny benefits
- South Korean regulator orders Intel to pay US$25.4 million in antitrust probe
- South Korean regulator orders Intel to pay US$25.4 million in antitrust probe
- Zimbabwe opposition leader resumes campaigning after police detention
- EU takes action against Germany for flouting court ruling on VW law
- France's unemployment rate on drops to 7.5 percent in first quarter
- Blind soccer fans in Austria at Euro 2008 to follow action with headphones
- Pro-Tibetan activists stage peaceful protest outside IOC meeting venue in Athens
- Malaysian stocks, ringgit fall after sharp cuts in energy subsidies
- Malaysian stocks, ringgit fall after sharp cuts in energy subsidies
- South Korean regulator orders Intel to pay US$25.4 million in antitrust probe
- Bank of England holds official interest rates steady at 5 percent
- South Korean regulator orders Intel to pay US$25.4 million in antitrust probe
- Iraq opens 22 state-run companies to investment, official says
- Delegates: Cuban concern over embargo slowing bid for UN summit accord on anti-hunger strategy
- Malaysian stocks, ringgit fall after sharp cuts in energy subsidies
- Bank of England holds official interest rates steady at 5 percent
- Malaysian stocks, ringgit fall after sharp cuts in energy subsidies
- Photographer accused of stalking younger Spears
- World Cup stars on bench in Springbok team to play Wales
- Country singer Jones getting stolen guitar back
- Ozzy Osbourne accepts libel damages from Express Newspapers
- London's FTSE-100 index down 14.6 points at 5955.50
- Continental Airlines to cut 3,000 jobs, reduce capacity by 11 percent, citing 'crisis'
- Barnetta, Mueller declared fit for Switzerland's match vs. Czech Republic
- Chamber of secrets preparing British athletes for Beijing's heat and humidity
- Women's Asian Cup: Ri Kum Suk hattrick sinks Australia, puts North Korea in final
- EU takes action against Germany for flouting court ruling on VW law
- Women's Asian Cup: Ri Kum Suk hattrick sinks Australia, puts North Korea in final
- Fan zone organizers calm about prospect of rain on Euro 2008 opening night
- EU approves Nokia acquisition of Norwegian Trolltech
- ECB expected to leave rates unchanged; BoE leaves rates same
- French Open Results
- Turkmenistan allows Internet access for private citizens
- Malaysian opposition parties plan nationwide protests over 41 percent gasoline price hike
- Malaysian opposition parties plan nationwide protests over 41 percent gasoline price hike
- Continental Airlines to cut 3,000 jobs, reduce capacity by 11 percent, citing 'crisis'
- ECB expected to leave rates unchanged; BoE leaves rates same
- Asia markets mixed as Tokyo falls but HK gains; Malaysia down 2.4 percent on fuel hike
- Asia markets mixed as Tokyo falls but HK gains; Malaysia down 2.4 percent on fuel hike
- ECB leaves rates unchanged; BoE leaves rates same
- Oil prices swing around US$123 a barrel on news of Kuwait refinery explosion, stronger dollar
- Mob vandalizes Indian journalist's home after story criticizing Hindu monument plan
- US retailers report strong May same-store sales; discounters still top performers
- Greeks hard at work studying Swedes ahead of Euro 2008 opener
- England vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- US trade chief urges speed on Doha talks while Bush still in office
- New Zealand takes 2 early wickets to leave England at 84-2 at lunch on first day
- Tensions rise as Northern Ireland Assembly convenes to elect successor to Ian Paisley
- French Open semifinals feature No. 1 Federer, No. 2 Nadal, No. 3 Djokovic _ and No. 59 Monfils
- Zimbabwe opposition leader resumes campaigning after police detention
- US retailers report strong May same-store sales; discounters still top performers
- Chamber of secrets preparing British athletes for Beijing's heat and humidity
- Austria puts discipline matter aside, concentrates on playing Croatia in Euro 2008 opener
- Chelsea defender Ferreira still adapting to new position in Portugal
- Zimbabwe opposition leader resumes campaigning after police detention
- Pro-Tibetan activists stage peaceful protest outside IOC meeting venue in Athens
- Bekele to race 5K in London as final prep for Olympics
- Spain sets off for Euro 2008 facing yet another moment of truth at a major tournament
- Jobless claims in US drop unexpectedly but key indicator of unemployment hits four-year high
- Clinton to bow of out White House race as Obama looks for running mate
- Jobless claims in US drop unexpectedly but key indicator of unemployment hits four-year high
- Potential troublemakers get warning letter from Swiss police ahead of Euro 2008
- Steaua Bucharest loses points over bribery scandal, risks losing European spot
- US retailers report strong May same-store sales; discounters still top performers
- Democrats will no longer take lobbyist money consistent with Obama's position
- European, British central banks leave rates unchanged amid inflation fears
- AP interview: Australian defense chief says 10,000 more troops needed in Afghanistan
- South Koreans increase pressure on government over US beef deal
- South Koreans increase pressure on government over US beef deal
- European, British central banks leave rates unchanged amid inflation fears
- Israelis getting to know Obama and overcome suspicions
- Iraq offers 22 state-run companies for local, international investment, official says
- Israelis getting to know Obama and overcome suspicions
- Jobless claims in US drop unexpectedly but key indicator of unemployment hits four-year high
- Austria team manager Herzog hopes more of his young players move abroad after Euro 2008
- Romanian air line Blue Air orders 3 Boeing 737-900ERs
- Manchester City 'well down path' of signing Ronaldinho as Hughes takes charge
- Continental Airlines to cut 3,000 jobs, reduce capacity by 11 percent, citing crisis
- Portugal downplays past results, euphoria from fans as pressure mounts for strong Euro 2008
- Czechs to miss defender Zdenek Pospech against Switzerland due to viral disease
- Pakistan says Mohammed Asif tests negative but still under drug investigation
- Pakistan says Mohammed Asif tests negative but still under drug investigation
- Czechs to miss defender Zdenek Pospech against Switzerland due to viral disease
- Ailing ex-Khmer Rouge official leaves hospital, returns to jail cell
- ECB President Trichet strikes sudden hawkish tone, says rates could go up at next meeting
- Jobless claims in US drop unexpectedly but key indicator of unemployment hits four-year high
- Hyundai breaks ground on first Russian assembly plant
- US retailers report strong May same-store sales; discounters still top performers
- US commerce sec. warns Ukraine amid growing dispute over US company's oil contact
- ECB President Trichet strikes hawkish tone, does not exclude rate increase at next meeting
- World Cup champions throw 'catenaccio' to the wind with 3-pronged attack for Euro 2008
- Clinton to bow of out White House race as Obama looks for running mate
- Democratic Party will no longer take lobbyist money consistent with Obama's position
- Beenhakker apologizes to Germany after Polish tabloids invoke war themes in Euro 2008 buildup
- Henrik Larsson leaves door open for Sweden beyond Euro 2008
- US stocks open higher following jobs report
- Dinara Safina defeats Svetlana Kuznetsova to reach French Open final
- Guinness certifies Japanese TV host as the world's busiest
- Guinness certifies Japanese TV host as the world's busiest
- Oil futures jump nearly $2 after European Central Bank president's comments weaken dollar
- Ford Motor to cut salaried pay costs by 15 pct as it deals with shrinking US auto market
- Airbus: Air traffic growing rapidly in eastern Europe, 460 new planes needed by 2026
- US home foreclosures, late payments set records in first quarter of 2008
- Indian foreign minister meets Chinese leaders amid concerns over Beijing's growing clout
- Borders to sell Australia, New Zealand business to bookseller, private equity firm for $104M
- Democratic Party will no longer take lobbyist money consistent with Obama's position
- Verizon Wireless agrees to buy Alltel for $5.9B in deal to become largest US cellular carrier
- US stocks rise following jobs report, retailer data
- Romania hoping to surprise and qualify from toughest group at Euro 2008
- 'Survivor' host says production on upcoming season in Gabon has hit a few snags
- Dutch court allows murder investigation of former Philippines communist leader to continue
- Czech Republic sees striker Alexander Frei as most dangerous Switzerland player at Euro 2008
- US home foreclosures, late payments set records in first quarter of 2008
- Democratic Party will no longer take lobbyist money consistent with Obama's position
- Democratic Party will no longer take lobbyist money consistent with Obama's position
- Dinara Safina defeats Svetlana Kuznetsova to reach French Open final
- Bosnia receives list of requirements for liberalization of the EU visa regime
- Indonesia stops announcing bird flu deaths on case-by-case basis
- Indonesia stops announcing bird flu deaths on case-by-case basis
- Court in Norway says police dogs are public servants
- Verizon Wireless agrees to buy Alltel for $5.9B in deal to become largest US cellular carrier
- Struggling jet maker Sino Swearingen sells stake to Dubai-based investor
- Lewandowski makes strides, steps into leading role for Poland under Beenhakker
- U.S., British diplomats attacked as they investigate political violence in Zimbabwe
- US Senate: Defense Department concealed Iranian intelligence from CIA
- Czech Republic defender Zdenek Pospech ruled out of game against Switzerland due to virus
- Khalid Sheikh Mohammed says he welcomes death penalty for organizing 9/11 attacks on America
- Oman coach Julio Cesar Ribas fired after poor World Cup qualifying results
- Corporate Express invites Staples to enter buyout talks, after rebuffing earlier offers
- Spanish prosecutor to visit Colombia to investigate possible ETA-FARC links
- Germany favored but European Championship is still wide open
- Wesley Sneijder suffers minor ankle injury; not to affect his tournament
- Northern Ireland Assembly elects Peter Robinson to be new power-sharing leader
- Wesley Sneijder picks up minor ankle injury; not to affect his tournament
- FC Barcelona completes signing of Guardiola on 2-year contract
- Verizon Wireless agrees to buy Alltel for $5.9B in deal to become largest US cellular carrier
- Germany coach Loew feels no pressure ahead of opening game against Poland
- After England mini-collapse, Pietersen guides hosts to 180-5 against NZ
- Spanish judge charges 11 with plotting suicide attack in Barcelona
- Brown-Forman says strong demand for Jack Daniel's brand helps spur strong 4Q growth
- Turkish court upholds ban on Islamic head scarves in universities
- Turkish court upholds ban on Islamic head scarves in universities
- Turkish court upholds ban on Islamic head scarves in universities
- Germany favored but European Championship is still wide open
- Vitezslav Lavicka signs as Sparta Prague coach for 2 years
- Report: Portugal winger Cristiano Ronaldo says he would like to play for Real Madrid
- Khalid Sheikh Mohammed: "I wish to be a martyr" for organizing 9/11 attacks on America
- Central banks leave rates unchanged amid inflation fears, ECB signals possible future hike
- Women's Asian Cup: China, North Korea advance into final
- US Senate: Defense Department concealed Iranian intelligence from CIA
- Women's Asian Cup: China, North Korea advance into final
- Oil futures rebound after European Central Bank president's comments weaken dollar
- France Telecom proposes euro27B merger with Sweden's TeliaSonera
- Dinara Safina defeats Svetlana Kuznetsova to reach French Open final
- Struggling US jet maker Sino Swearingen sells stake to Dubai-based investor
- Cuban, Argentine concerns on embargo, trade restrictions, hold up UN food summit accord
- Portugal downplays past results, euphoria from fans as pressure mounts for strong Euro 2008
- US reopening investigation of government's action in case of Canadian deported to Syria
- Ban gains Mugabe's permission to send UN envoy to help with Zimbabwe election
- Now Showing
- College students dare to be dumb
- Film concerns artists whose lives feed on puppetry and theatrics
- The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
- For the record
- Instruments strike chord at museum
- Morissette vents anger in album
- Sandler messes with Middle East
- Charles Dickens' writing desk sells for US$850,000 thousand at auction
- Olympics, rising wealth tempt galleries to Beijing
- World's largest art fair kicks off
- Cottage cheese isn't just for dieters ?it packs protein
- Heritage chicken: ruling the rooster
- Chefs welcome summer by recreating an American fave
- California sees business boom from gay weddings after ruling
- Hollywood women celebrate at Cosmopolitan dinner
- Jolie's confidants say ET show knew birth story source was fake
- Indians pound out 17 hits to beat Rangers
- Red Wings beat Penguins to lift historic Stanley Cup
- Federer still on track, Safina survives again
- China's young generation hampered by lack of jobs
- New mayor of London refines 'buffoon' image
- In Brief
- Top comedian in Myanmar arrested after relief work
- Al-Qaida behind bombing, Web site says
- Jury acquits U.S. Marine in Haditha deaths case
- China charges 16 monks over bombings in Tibet
- Strikes over fuel prices close businesses, schools in India
- KMT must learn responsibility
- Taipei shares up 1.28 percent
- Lehman rises on news that it may raise capital from outside investor
- In Brief
- Dollar climbs on interest rate hike speculation
- Market shares end mixed as crude oil prices retreat
- South Korea regulator orders Intel to pay for violation of trade rules
- Procter & Gamble will merge coffee operations with Smuckers
- Icahn tells Yahoo to scrap employee severance plan
- India, Malaysia raise fuel prices as costs soar
- New Zealand delicacies on sale at Jasons
- Taiwan still on U.S. list for human trafficking
- Torrential rains affect central, eastern and southern Taiwan
- Stage production mirrors situation in modern Taiwan
- OCAC vice chairman held Canadian citizenship
- Ma says dismantling missiles is necessary for peace accord
- Ou apologizes for holding green card
- MOFA retracts plan to remove 'Taiwan' from official papers
- Clinton to end candidacy, back Obama for president
- Seventy arrested in global child porn crackdown
- KMT Cabinet approves draft backing nuclear power option
- Play canceled on opening day of Bank Austria Open because of rain
- Obama revels in newfound status as presumed Democratic nominee
- Experts say poor construction, planning added to China's toll; quake lake still rising
- She's No. 1: Ivanovic earns berth in French Open final against Safina
- A hole-by-hole look at the US Open course
- Hualien County urges residents to support `green procurement'
- Medical tourism reps ask govt to open way for Chinese tourists
- Cross-strait peace pact not likely within two years: security chief
- Chiayi city mayor complains of 'unfair' fund allocation
- Chiayi city mayor complains of 'unfair' fund allocation
- Tainan dragon boat championship draws record number of competitors
- Mainland Affairs Council welcomes resumption of cross-strait talks
- Dragon Boat Racing
- Rebounding a problem again for Lakers in Game 1 of NBA finals
- Cabinet intends to increase energy research budget
- May 20, 2008 DC Dragon Boat Festival, Best Teammates Photo Contest Rescheduled
- The 9th Annual Rhode Island Dragonboat Race
- 'Mini three links' to be expanded in two weeks: Premier
- Incoming ROC rep to U.S. on green card waiting list: DPP lawmaker
- Food price growth unlikely to stop in near future: DGBAS
- President leads in carbon-reduction promotion
- Farmers protest fertilizer price increases
- First lady to decide for herself whether to lead Paralympic team
- Government builds portal for public welfare service information
- Vice premier urges wholesalers to reduce commodity prices
- 1 in 3 Hispanic deaths in US construction industry; falls becoming most common killer
- Euro 2008 host city Geneva gets its giant football back in time for start of tournament
- Portugal downplays past results, euphoria from fans as pressure mounts for strong Euro 2008
- Oil futures rebound after European Central Bank president's comments weaken dollar
- US senator Byrd released from hospital after treatment for infection; 3rd illness this year
- Spanish prosecutor to go to Colombia to probe possible ETA-FARC links
- US dollar mixed, gold down Thursday in European trading
- Ford Motor to cut salaried pay costs by 15 pct as it deals with shrinking US auto market
- US stocks rise following jobs report, retailer data
- South African health minister says HIV rates declining _ proof of policy success
- Dean stays as Democrats' leader; party bans lobbyist money consistent with Obama's position
- Surprising Safina beats Kuznetsova, will meet Ivanovic in French Open final
- Struggling Alitalia sees passenger numbers drop 26 percent in April
- US Senate climate bill heading to almost certain defeat
- Turkish court upholds ban on Islamic head scarves in universities
- Greeks hard at work studying Swedes ahead of Euro 2008 opener
- Surprising Safina beats Kuznetsova, will meet Ivanovic in French Open final
- US reopening investigation of government's action in case of Canadian deported to Syria
- Telecom Italia boss quoted as saying company to cut 5,000 jobs to reduce costs
- Khalid Sheikh Mohammed: "I wish to be a martyr" for organizing 9/11 attacks on America
- Oil futures rebound after European Central Bank president's comments weaken dollar
- Macedonian president cancels trip to Greece after Athens refuses landing permission
- Fed report shows US homeowner equity percentage remains below 50 percent, lowest on record
- U.S., British diplomats attacked as they investigate political violence in Zimbabwe
- IOC ready to meet with Iraqi delegation to resolve suspension of Olympic body
- Broadcom co-founder Henry Nicholas indicted on conspiracy, securities fraud, drug charges
- Nigerian Jay Jay Okocha released by Hull
- French Open semifinals feature No. 1 Federer, No. 2 Nadal, No. 3 Djokovic _ and No. 59 Monfils
- France captain Patrick Vieira trains with teammates, Henry and Ribery take it easy
- Struggling US jet maker Sino Swearingen sells stake to Dubai-based investor
- Volkswagen to move forward with decision on US plant in July
- Official: Peace talks with Ugandan rebels have failed
- Czech Republic defender Zdenek Pospech ruled out of game against Switzerland due to virus
- US House approves Democratic budget plan that puts off toughest decisions
- Swiss authorities build temporary wooden cells to house any hooligans at Euro 2008
- UK foreign secretary says attack on diplomats give insight into life in Zimbabwe
- Blaszczykowski, Zewlakow should be fit for Poland's opener against Germany
- France captain Patrick Vieira trains with teammates, Henry and Ribery take it easy
- Virginia an example of possible larger electoral map with Obama, McCain running
- Dunga drops Kaka from Brazil roster for upcoming World Cup qualifiers
- Northern Ireland's new power-sharing leader pledges to 'secure the peace' with Catholics
- IOC ratifies rule to ban drug cheats from future Olympics
- French Open Road
- Broadcom co-founder Henry Nicholas indicted on conspiracy, drug charges
- Pietersen's 115 guides England to 273-7 at stumps against NZ
- Central banks leave rates unchanged amid inflation fears, ECB signals possible future hike
- Italy's Rosetti to referee opening Euro 2008 game between Switzerland and Czech Republic
- Volkswagen to move forward with decision on US plant in July
- Play like underdogs and we can go far, says Greece veteran Dellas
- Military and civilian chiefs of US Air Force are resigning after series of mishaps
- Olympic champion Wariner returns to Bislett Games looking to rebound from defeat
- European Commission president Barroso says Barack Obama must change his stance on free trade
- Air India says court rules airline can ground cabin crew deemed overweight
- French Open Show Court Schedules
- 1 in 3 Hispanic laborer deaths in construction industry; falls becoming most common killer
- U.S., British diplomats attacked as they investigate political violence in Zimbabwe
- Khalid Sheikh Mohammed: "I wish to be a martyr" for organizing 9/11 attacks on America
- French Open Head-to-Head
- U.S., British diplomats attacked as they investigate political violence in Zimbabwe
- Khalid Sheikh Mohammed: "I wish to be a martyr" for organizing 9/11 attacks on America
- IOC ready to meet with Iraqi delegation to resolve suspension of Olympic body
- Obama revels in newfound status as presumed Democratic nominee
- US reopening investigation of government's action in case of Canadian deported to Syria
- Dean stays as Democrats' leader; party bans lobbyist money consistent with Obama's position
- Italy's third goalkeeper De Sanctis holds a special place in Italian soccer history
- Surprising Safina beats Kuznetsova, will meet Ivanovic in French Open final
- Ivica Vastic reaching for new heights at age 38 with Austria at Euro 2008
- Pietersen's 115 guides England to 273-7 at stumps against NZ
- Pavel Pogrebnyak still in doubt for Euro 2008 as Russia arrives at Austrian base
- South Koreans increase pressure on government over US beef deal
- South Koreans increase pressure on government over US beef deal
- NYC may create ambulance crew whose job is preserve the dead so their organs can be used
- US House passes Democratic budget plan putting off toughest decisions until next year
- Clinton to bow of out White House race as Obama looks for running mate
- British government vows tougher knife laws after spate of teen slayings
- Wesley Sneijder resumes training after picking up minor ankle injury
- French Open Results
- US Senate climate bill heading to almost certain defeat amid partisan bickering
- France captain Patrick Vieira hoping to still play at Euro 2008 despite thigh injury
- UEFA urges referees to stop matches at Euro 2008 if a player is hurt and needs attention
- Lesbian kiss at Seattle ballpark stirs debate over public affection in gay-friendly town
- Clinton to bow of out White House race as Obama looks for running mate
- Turkmenistan may allow OSCE to monitor parliamentary election
- Disney creates Google Earth map of Disney World
- NASA chief encourages Europe to develop own manned spaceship
- Indian foreign minister meets Chinese leaders amid concerns over Beijing's growing clout
- France captain Patrick Vieira hoping to still play at Euro 2008 despite thigh injury
- David Jarolim ready to replace Tomas Rosicky in Czech Republic midfield at Euro 2008
- Olympic champion Wariner returns to Bislett Games looking to rebound from defeat
- Spain sets off for Euro 2008 facing yet another moment of truth at a major tournament
- Dodgers OF Kemp suspended 4 games, Rockies C Torrealba penalized 3 games to tussle
- O'Donnell says she won't remarry girlfriend until same-sex marriage is legal in every US state
- US corn futures jump to record on wet weather
- Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Glen Wesley retires after 20 seasons in NHL
- Injury forces Poland to drop Blaszczykowski from Euro 2008 squad
- French Open Results
- Oil futures rebound after European Central Bank president's comments weaken dollar
- O'Donnell says she won't remarry girlfriend until same-sex marriage is legal in every US state
- U.S. Open Tee Times
- Broadcom co-founder Henry Nicholas indicted on drug charges, securities fraud
- Euro up on dollar after ECB remarks indicate a rate hike next month
- US Open Field
- Publishers plan wave of Obama books before US election
- Oil futures rebound after European Central Bank president's comments weaken dollar
- Myanmar detains comedian-critic active in private cyclone relief effort
- Who's who in Obama's background: a look at people who might cause political complications
- MBIA, Ambac Financial Group financial strength ratings cut by Standard & Poor's to 'AA'
- For a president not in the race, Bush sure is in the middle of it
- Gordon Ramsay opens restaurant in West Hollywood
- French Open semifinals feature No. 1 Federer, No. 2 Nadal, No. 3 Djokovic _ and No. 59 Monfils
- Broadcom co-founder Henry Nicholas indicted on drug charges, securities fraud
- Head of France's L'Avion, the last of the high-end carriers, remains open for business
- Report: Iran calls Obama's nuclear remark unrealistic
- Petrobras to invest more than US$20 billion in two refineries
- Guard at Pittsburgh museum charged with vandalizing painting
- US Senate report contends Defense Dept. concealed Iranian intelligence from CIA in 2001,2002
- Oil futures surge as European Central Bank president's comments weaken dollar
- MBIA, Ambac Financial Group financial strength ratings cut by Standard & Poor's to 'AA'
- Respect the referee? In soccer? Yeah, right
- Report says US automakers more productive but still losing money per vehicle
- Gold down
- Bush expresses worry about US becoming isolationist
- US suing Honeywell for allegedly selling defective bulletproof vest material
- US stocks rise following jobs report, retailer data
- Mugabe backers assault US, British diplomat convoy, aid groups order to stop work
- In Florida, McCain defends opposition to Everglades, hurricane insurance plans
- EU member states still have misgivings over US travel register plan
- Dollar rally ends against euro after ECB remarks hint at rate hike next month
- Clinton to bow of out White House race as Obama looks for running mate
- US Senate report contends Bush distorted Iraqi intelligence
- US investment companies reduce borrowing from Federal Reserve's emergency lending program
- Continental Airlines to cut 3,000 jobs, reduce capacity by 11 percent, citing crisis
- Corn hits record as wet US weather stalls planting
- Macedonia: Ethnic Albanian opposition supporters protest election violence
- Bryan and Azarenka reach mixed doubles final at French Open
- French Open women's finalists at a glance
- US stocks rise following jobs report, retailer data
- In Florida, McCain defends opposition to Everglades, hurricane insurance plans
- Office products supplier Corporate Express changes tune on hostile buyout, talks with Staples
- For a president not in the race, Bush sure is in the middle of it
- US federal regulators end antitrust investigation of Miller, Coors joint venture
- Federal judge orders Olympic wrestling coach freed pending hearings on Polish charges
- Federal Reserve approves Bank of America Corp. purchase of Countrywide Financial
- US reopening investigation of government's action in case of Canadian deported to Syria
- Accused 9/11 mastermind tells judge he wants death penalty
- In wake of a printing error, Congress sends another farm bill to Bush
- Federal Reserve approves Bank of America Corp. purchase of Countrywide Financial
- USGA runs risk of turning Open into a circus by pairing Woods and Mickelson
- Che's children tired of the use of revolutionary's image for corporate profit
- Obama keeps Dean at DNC, bans lobbyist money
- Senate report contends Pentagon concealed Iranian intelligence from CIA in 2001, 2002
- Leader of disappearing island nation says climate change an issue of survival, not economics
- Federal Reserve approves Bank of America Corp. purchase of Countrywide Financial
- Federal regulators end antitrust investigation of Miller, Coors joint venture
- Broadcom co-founder indicted on drug charges, securities fraud
- Federal Reserve approves Bank of America Corp. purchase of Countrywide Financial
- Fidelity Investments cuts 550 jobs, or 1 percent of work force, on heels of reorganization
- US reopening investigation of government's action in case of Canadian deported to Syria
- Tribune executives aim to 'rightsize' papers, trim content; study journalists' productivity
- McCain defends position on Florida measures
- Brazil meets Venezuela in final tuneup for World Cup qualifying matches
- Ochoa knows the scores, and rallies to trail by 3 in LPGA Championship
- Accused 9/11 mastermind tells US military judge he wants death penalty so he can be martyr
- Former champ Holyfield's apparently having touch times financially
- Ochoa knows the scores, and rallies to trail by 3 in LPGA Championship
- Danica excited about unified open-wheel series, wishes more people would take notice
- Crack under pressure? Dutrow, docs confident hoof injury poses no risk to Big Brown
- Federal judge orders Olympic wrestling coach freed pending hearings on Polish charges
- Analysis: Clinton's efforts for Obama will be shadow campaign for her political future
- HarperCollins sues Victoria Gotti in NYC over $70,000 advance
- World Cup stars on bench in Springboks team to play Wales
- Clinton expected to look to Obama for help on debt
- Jason Giambi's pinch-hit, 2-run homer with 2 outs in 9th gives Yankees 9-8 win over Toronto
- Friday, June 13
- Hamels tosses 3-hitter to lead Phillies over Reds 5-0; Griffey stuck on 599 homers
- Fidelity Investments cuts 550 jobs
- Analysts expect ECB, BoE to leave rates unchanged as inflation concerns persist
- Swiss, Czech hopes of European Championship glory to be tested in opening match
- Portugal and Turkey debut in European Championship trying to show their value
- Clinton rejects supporters' efforts promoting her as vp choice as Obama looks for running mate
- JK Rowling tells Harvard graduates: 'We do not need magic to transform our world'
- After a half-century of tour golf, Torrey Pines finally hosts a US Open
- Pittsburgh's top-notch theater school
- Carnegie International art exhibition
- Celebs' attempts to hide pregnancies
- Matchbox twenty guitarist's solo album
- The top ten music in the United States
- After a 9-week break, Woods returns from knee surgery at golf's toughest test
- South Koreans increase pressure on government over US beef deal
- Air India says court rules airline can ground cabin crew deemed overweight
- US reopening investigation of government's action in case of Canadian deported to Syria
- Weekley's putter helps him to opening 5-under 65, grabs 1-stroke lead at Stanford St. Jude
- Federal Reserve approves Bank of America Corp. purchase of Countrywide Financial
- Not your average public course; a tough, spectacular Torrey Pines to shine during US Open
- Drought, tourism endanger famed palm grove of Marrakech _ and its way of life
- Celebrity Birthdays
- India, China compete in Indian Ocean
- Cuba's Cold War past lives on
- Facts and figures for the US Open
- Portugal among world's scientific elite?
- Soaring gold prices bring less bling for Middle East brides
- Light-up time on and off-Broadway
- Shatner: Conquering new frontiers
- Shatner and `Trek' part ways, warmly
- Shatner the quotable
- Capsules of top US Open contenders
- Ex-child solider raps message of peace
- Ashanti makes a comeback
- China's Sinosteel increases stake in Australian miner Midwest to 40 percent
- China's Sinosteel increases stake in Australian miner Midwest to 40 percent
- Canadian firm to pay $9.1M in NY Internet gambling case
- That Was the Week That Was
- Wrap-up of entertainment quotes
- GAMES REVIEW: Action heroes
- `Stuck' looks at car crash
- Not qualified for `The Promotion'
- Hulk Hogan's son transferred from solitary confinement to cell with other juveniles
- `Kung Fu Panda' a bright surprise
- `Zohan' is silly, but it means well
- Obama revels in newfound status as presumed Democratic nominee
- Jason Giambi's pinch-hit, 2-run homer with 2 outs in 9th gives Yankees 9-8 win over Toronto
- After `Dancing With the Stars,' Cristian de la Fuente has surgery, heads to Disneyland
- Gordon Ramsay opens restaurant in West Hollywood
- Jaun Pablo Angel scores in Red Bulls' 1-0 victory over Chivas USA
- China's Sinosteel increases stake in Australian miner Midwest to 40 percent
- China's Sinosteel increases stake in Australian miner Midwest to 40 percent
- Mugabe backers assault US, British diplomat convoy, aid groups order to stop work
- Broadcom co-founder faces drug, securities charges
- Broadcom co-founder faces drug, securities charges
- Broadcom co-founder Henry Nicholas indicted on drug charges, securities fraud
- Clinton, Obama meet to discuss uniting Democrats
- Clinton, Obama meet to discuss uniting Democrats
- Thursday's MLB Leaders
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Wal-Mart borrows lessons from US stores to further expand its growing international business
- Media watchdog condemns Philippine editor's libel verdict
- Chipper Jones hits 400th homer, gets 4 hits to raise average to .418 in Braves win
- Oil prices hold above US$128 a barrel after rising more than US$5 overnight on weaker dollar
- Oil prices hold above US$128 a barrel after rising more than US$5 overnight on weaker dollar
- Clinton, Obama meet to discuss uniting Democrats
- Media watchdog condemns Philippine editor's libel verdict
- Jason Giambi's pinch-hit, 2-run homer with 2 outs in 9th gives Yankees 9-8 win over Toronto
- Chipper Jones hits 400th homer, gets 4 hits to raise average to .418 in Braves win
- Myanmar attacks media for cyclone coverage, arrests comedian-critic who gave private aid
- Clinton, Obama meet in private to discuss uniting Democrats
- SKorean president praises NKorea over nuclear issue, calls for dialogue with Pyongyang
- National Basketball Association Finals Glance
- Paul Pierce leaves Game 1 with apparent knee injury then returns minutes later
- Endangered bird in Australia making comeback through conservation effort
- Paul Pierce returns from knee injury, scores 22 to lead Celtics past Lakers 98-88 in Game 1
- British government vows tougher knife laws after spate of teen slayings
- Report says US automakers more productive but still losing money per vehicle
- Federal Reserve approves Bank of America Corp. purchase of Countrywide Financial
- Paul Pierce returns from knee injury, scores 22 to lead Celtics past Lakers 98-88 in Game 1
- Clinton, Obama meet in private to discuss uniting Democrats
- Premium black watermelon auctioned in Japan at record 650,000 yen
- Premium black watermelon auctioned in Japan at record 650,000 yen
- Taiwanese farmers protest fertilizer price hikes
- Just like during regular season, Celtics' defense too good for Lakers
- Japanese government estimates subprime losses at nation's banks at US$8 billion
- Japanese government estimates subprime losses at nation's banks at US$8 billion
- Endangered bird in Australia making comeback through conservation effort
- Endangered bird in Australia making comeback through conservation effort
- National League Leaders
- Boston's Perkins also injured in Boston's Game 1 victory
- Hong Kong director Wong Kar-wai to head Shanghai film festival jury
- Hong Kong director Wong Kar-wai to head Shanghai film festival jury
- Air New Zealand raises fares, cuts capacity in response to high fuel costs
- Air New Zealand raises fares, cuts capacity in response to high fuel costs
- Chipper Jones joins Mantle, Murray in switch-hitter 400 homer club as Braves win
- Wal-Mart's improving merchandise, customer service shows up in better-than-expected sales
- Myanmar attacks media for cyclone coverage, arrests comedian-critic who gave private aid
- Toyota develops new fuel cell hybrid with improved cruising distance
- Toyota develops new fuel cell hybrid with improved cruising distance
- Australian prime minister says upset stomach sparked health scare
- Food retailer Ahold reports 8.3 percent rise in 1st-quarter net profit
- easyJet passengers rose 15.9 percent in May, but load factor slips
- South Korean president vows to take 'humble attitude' amid protests over US beef deal
- South Korean president vows to take 'humble attitude' amid protests over US beef deal
- Malaysia sticks by fuel price hikes, assures no further increases in near-term
- Malaysia sticks by fuel price hikes, assures no further increases in near-term
- Euro rises against dollar after European Central Bank signals possible rate increases
- easyJet passengers rose 15.9 percent in May, but load factor slips
- Oil prices hold near US$128 a barrel after rising more than US$5 overnight on weaker dollar
- Oil prices hold near US$128 a barrel after rising more than US$5 overnight on weaker dollar
- Obama Generation: Young voters' more open racial attitudes helped push Obama over the top
- Experimental laws make their mark in Super 14
- Experimental laws make their mark in Super 14
- IOC unit to check for suspicious betting patterns during Beijing Olympics
- Yen extends losses against dollar, euro amid Fed and ECB rate hike speculation
- Yen extends losses against dollar, euro amid Fed and ECB rate hike speculation
- Japanese stocks end higher on dollar's strength against yen
- Japanese stocks end higher on dollar's strength against yen
- Clinton, Obama meet in private to discuss uniting Democrats
- IOC unit to check for suspicious betting patterns during Beijing Olympics
- Report: Ex-U.S. Sen. John Edwards rules out taking VP slot under Obama
- UK 1Q construction output unchanged from 4Q; up 4 percent year-on-year
- Pope Benedict XVI meeting with Italian Premier Berlusconi at the Vatican
- Pro-Tibetan activists protest outside IOC meeting venue in Athens
- Turkish prime minister to meet party leaders after court upheld head scarf ban
- European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso to watch opening Euro 2008 games
- Amitabh Bachchan kicks off Bollywood's version of the Oscars in Bangkok
- Amitabh Bachchan kicks off Bollywood's version of the Oscars in Bangkok
- Note to Clinton: There are lessons to be learned in portraits hanging in Senate Reception Room
- Consumers protest fuel price hike in India for second day
- Barcelona Striker Samuel Eto'o apologizes for head-butting journalist
- Oil prices rise above US$130 a barrel, extending overnight gains on weaker dollar
- Premium black watermelon auctioned in Japan at record 650,000 yen
- Oil prices rise above US$130 a barrel, extending overnight gains on weaker dollar
- Premium black watermelon auctioned in Japan at record 650,000 yen
- Food retailer Ahold reports 8.3 percent rise in 1st-quarter net profit
- Reports: Ex-U.S. Senator John Edwards rules out taking Vice President slot under Obama
- Macedonia annuls results from dozens more polling stations after violence-marred election
- FIFA Women's Rankings List
- United States women keep top spot in world football rankings
- US woman with mite-infested bird nest in home's bathroom vent is quarantined
- Hiddink lets his Russia team take it easy before Euro 2008
- Pope Benedict XVI meeting with Italian Premier Berlusconi at the Vatican
- US dollar mostly higher, gold up in European morning trading
- China will take delegation of companies to US during upcoming economic dialogue
- China will take delegation of companies to US during upcoming economic dialogue
- Aviva to cut up to 1,800 jobs at British insurance business by end of 2010
- Northern Ireland leaders hold talks with Prime Minister Gordon Brown in London
- Japan's Kitajima sets new national record using Speedo's LZR Racer
- Japan's Kitajima sets new national record using Speedo's LZR Racer
- China stocks fall on oil price, IPO concerns
- China stocks fall on oil price, IPO concerns
- Hong Kong stock index rises as energy shares climb on higher crude oil prices
- Hong Kong stock index rises as energy shares climb on higher crude oil prices
- Audi vehicle sales up 0.8 percent in May, company on track to sell 1 million vehicles in 2008
- Bilic still to decide on forward partnership to try and overcome the loss of Eduardo
- Japan officially recognizes Ainu as indigenous people for first time
- Embraer expects executive jet business to increase as a percentage of revenues
- Police stop Zimbabwe opposition leader, order him to drive to station
- Japan's Kitajima sets new national record using Speedo's LZR Racer
- Japan's Kitajima sets new national record using Speedo's LZR Racer
- Malaysia sticks by fuel price hikes, assures no further increases in near-term
- Malaysia sticks by fuel price hikes, assures no further increases in near-term
- 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' finds eternal life among academics
- Pakistan premier heads to Saudi Arabia seeking economic help
- Pakistan premier heads to Saudi Arabia seeking economic help
- South Korean president vows to take 'humble attitude' amid protests over US beef deal
- South Korean president vows to take 'humble attitude' amid protests over US beef deal
- Greece's players prepared to put up with any amount of criticism in attempt for repeat success
- Malaysia Airlines launches carbon fund to help offset travel pollution
- London's FTSE-100 index up 35.2 points at 6030.5
- Tajikistan appeals to Russia for help building hydroelectric power plant
- Tajikistan appeals to Russia for help building hydroelectric power plant
- Oil prices near US$130 a barrel, extending overnight gains on weaker dollar
- Most Asia markets rise on Wall Street gains following upbeat sales, jobs report
- Most Asia markets rise on Wall Street gains following upbeat sales, jobs report
- IOC unit to check for suspicious betting patterns during Beijing Olympics
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic honored to play for Mourinho, feels sorry for Roberto Mancini
- Clinton, Obama meet in private to discuss uniting Democrats
- Plan to build monument taller the Statue of Liberty stirs debate in India
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic honored to play for Mourinho, feels sorry for Roberto Mancini
- Police stop Zimbabwe opposition leader, order him to drive to station
- Switzerland football players stay neutral ahead of Euro 2008 opener
- South Korean president vows to take 'humble attitude' amid protests over US beef deal
- South Korean president vows to take 'humble attitude' amid protests over US beef deal
- Romania striker Adrian Mutu ordered to pay euro12 million to Chelsea for cocaine use
- Sailor suffers broken cheekbone in return from drug ban
- Sailor suffers broken cheekbone in return from drug ban
- Petit set for his final matches with Portugal
- New series of reality TV's 'Big Brother' hopes to reverse ratings decline
- England vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- 2 paintings stolen from Russia's Hermitage museum found, to be returned
- Growing number of Japanese offenders unable to pay fines, end up in jail
- Russian parliament ratifies write-off of most of Syria's multibillion-dollar debt
- Clinton, Obama meet in private to discuss uniting Democrats
- Safina hopes to cap improbable French Open run by beating Ivanovic for title
- Police release Zimbabwe opposition leader
- China will take delegation of companies to US during upcoming economic dialogue
- England tailenders steer England to 341-8 at lunch on second day against NZ
- US Senate climate bill heading to almost certain defeat amid partisan bickering
- Official: Talks to end northern Uganda conflict have not collapsed
- Consumers protest fuel price hike in India for second day
- US unemployment rate jumps to 5.5 percent in May, biggest rise since 1986; payrolls cut again
- French Open Results
- US military security contractor Blackwater opens California training center under court order
- "Bad painting" exhibit opens at Austrian museum
- What's more surprising than Cristiano Ronaldo's moves? How about the Europass official ball
- Bilic still to decide on forward partnership to try and overcome the loss of Eduardo
- Quotes on the ball to be used at this month's European Championship
- US unemployment rate jumps to 5.5 percent in May, biggest rise since 1986; payrolls cut again
- Government wants Britons off sofas and into swimming pools by 2012 Olympics
- US unemployment rate jumps to 5.5 percent in May, biggest rise since 1986; payrolls cut again
- Police stop Zimbabwe opposition leader from campaigning
- Austria coach rates his team's chances of beating Croatia in Euro 2008 opener at 40 percent
- Late night TV talk show co-host Ed McMahon talks about possible home foreclosure
- Materazzi still seeking respect _ and a starting spot in Italy's lineup at Euro 2008
- Romania striker Adrian Mutu ordered to pay euro12 million to Chelsea for cocaine use
- `Buffy the Vampire Slayer' finds eternal life among US academics as conference begins
- IOC says heads of state are welcome for Copenhagen vote on 2016 Olympics
- Giovani joins Tottenham from Barcelona in five-year deal
- Ex-US Senator John Edwards rules out taking Vice President slot under Obama
- US congressman says Clinton campaign sought to exploit tensions between blacks, Jews
- Police stop Zimbabwe opposition leader from campaigning
- New doping test comes back positive for Austrian runner Susanne Pumper
- US unemployment rate jumps to 5.5 percent in May, biggest rise since 1986; payrolls cut again
- EU in struggle to break up energy giants
- Giovani joins Tottenham from Barcelona in five-year deal
- After missing important games, Ballack set to play in Germany's opener
- Pope Benedict XVI meeting with Italian Premier Berlusconi at the Vatican
- Oil prices near US$131 a barrel, extending overnight gains on weaker dollar
- Obama Generation: Young voters' more open racial attitudes helped push Obama over the top
- Stuart Broad guides England to 364 all out in first innings against NZ
- Police stop Zimbabwe opposition leader from campaigning
- Republicans block efforts to bring global warming bill up for a vote
- Spain settle into mountainside base as expectations continue to build going into Euro 2008
- Ibrahimovic hopes to end scoring drought in Swedish Euro 2008 challenge
- US stocks decline on jobs data, surge in oil prices
- Concerns over Zimbabwe overshadow World Economic Forum on Africa
- US stocks decline on jobs data, surge in oil prices
- Late night TV talk show co-host Ed McMahon talks about possible home foreclosure
- Republicans block efforts to bring global warming bill up for a vote
- US stocks fall sharply on jobs data, surge in oil
- Platini says European Parliament President won't accept FIFA's 6 + 5 proposal
- Canadian labor boss disappointed after GM meeting
- French Open Results
- 3-time champion Nadal beats Djokovic in French Open semifinals
- Northern Ireland leaders hold talks with Prime Minister Gordon Brown in London
- Police chief, prosecutor differ over whether Kate Moss could have been brought to trial
- Defense: alleged 9/11 co-conspirators pressured detainee to reject lawyers at Guantanamo
- CSKA Sofia banned from Champions League, Steaua Bucharest may be next
- Van Basten indicates Van Persie still needs more time to recover
- Clinton to end campaign at Washington event on Saturday
- Oil prices near US$134 a barrel on weaker dollar, US$150 analyst prediction
- Oil futures top $134 a barrel on weaker dollar and prediction of price spike
- Injury forces Beenhakker to juggle his lineup ahead of opener against Germany
- 3-time champion Nadal beats Djokovic in French Open semifinals
- Oil futures top $134 a barrel on weaker dollar and prediction of price spike
- Embraer expects executive jet business to increase as a percentage of revenues
- US unemployment rate jumps to 5.5 percent in May, biggest rise since 1986; payrolls cut again
- Turkish prime minister holds emergency party meeting after court upholds head scarf ban
- Ex-US Senator John Edwards rules out taking vice president slot under Obama
- Tottenham's Chimbonda released from bail by police investigating football corruption
- Canadian labor boss disappointed after meeting with GM CEO on plant closure
- South Korean president vows to take 'humble attitude' amid protests over US beef deal
- South Korean president vows to take 'humble attitude' amid protests over US beef deal
- India, China pledge stronger ties on foreign minister's visit amid tensions
- Accident at Belfast chemical plant produces cloud of `laughing gas'
- Republicans block efforts to bring global warming bill up for a vote
- Finland's opposition Social Democrats elect first female party leader
- New Zealand rallies to 57-2 after dismissing England for 364 in third test
- Fiat is looking for ways to manufacture the iconic 500 in the United States
- Sweden coach Lagerback favors 'fantastic' Spain at European Championship
- US ambassador says Zimbabwe using food as a weapon ahead of election runoff
- Injured Austria goalkeeper Helge Payer visits team camp at Euro 2008
- Italian police recover 3,500 looted artifacts
- France faces race against clock to get crocks ready for Euro 2008 opener against Romania
- US unemployment rate jumps to 5.5 percent in May, biggest rise since 1986; payrolls cut again
- EU cool on prospects of a trade deal breakthrough next week
- Loffreda fired by Leicester after 1 season in charge
- Freddie Mac CEO Richard Syron says mortgage finance company will weather market troubles
- Daimler's Mercedes-Benz car division sales decline 4 percent in May to 111,110 vehicles
- European airline stocks slump amid high fuel costs and slowing economic growth
- US dollar down, gold up in European trading
- Climate conference demands strong steps against global warming in open letter
- Pope Benedict XVI meeting with Italian Premier Berlusconi at the Vatican
- Clinton, Obama meet in private to discuss uniting Democrats
- Czech experience vs. Swiss youth as European Championship kicks off
- 3-time champion Nadal beats Djokovic in French Open semifinals
- Jorge Lorenzo is flown to the hospital after fall in practice for Barcelona MotoGP
- Ferrari driver Massa fastest in first Canada practice
- Wal-Mart maintains low-price drumbeat message during annual shareholders meeting
- Fiat CEO says he is looking for ways to manufacture the iconic 500 in the United States
- After Cannavaro injury, Italy finally settles down and starts looking ahead to the Netherlands
- Dragon Boat Festivals and Races around Taiwan
- Taipei dragon boat festival kicks off June 6
- 2008 Taipei Dragon Boat Competition
- DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL
- Celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival
- President withdraws from dragon boat race
- Japan promotes Guam as key tour spot
- Imperial introduces new delicacies
- '123 Cycling Taiwan' launched
- Far Eastern offers mango cake
- 2008 Taiwan Culinary Exhibition to open
- Sidelines
- American Weekley forges ahead at PGA St. Jude Championship
- Trainer claims Big Brown will not be phased by heat
- European Championship is wide open
- Pietersen's 115 guides England to 273-7 at stumps
- Ana Ivanovic in final, gets No. 1 ranking
- Boston Celtics draw first blood in NBA Finals
- Europe agrees united stance against whaling
- Brazil's Lula announces Amazon plan
- Clean technology fund gets skeptical response
- Australian bird making a comeback
- Taipei shares little changed
- Asia-Pacific bond risk falls after rally in equity market
- China's Sinosteel increases stake in Midwest Corp.
- Greenback gains on yen in Asia ahead of key U.S. employment data
- Dow Jones rises sharply boosted by retail sales
- Credit rating firms ready for reforms
- Investment firms cut borrowing from Fed's program
- Bank of America's Countrywide deal approved
- IEA urges 'energy revolution' to cut carbon emissions by half
- China Ministry of Finance urges U.S. to bolster dollar
- Malaysian minister Shahrir defends steep fuel price hike
- Oil posts record US$6 gain to over US$128 per barrel
- American automakers narrow productivity gap with Asian rivals
- In Brief
- Gallery bids to block sale of US$22m Rubens work
- Mideast conflict material for jokes in Zohan movie
- Glitzy 'Bollywood Oscars' hit Bangkok
- Watermelon breaks record
- Inca site possibly looted before 1911, experts say
- Disney World visitors receive help from new 3D Google Earth maps
- New York skyscraper hosts two stunts in a day
- UGV sprawls out from Youtube to smaller, niche sites
- More home-grown vegetables as food costs rise
- Dollar policy for dummies, dimwits and dolts
- In Brief
- Japan recognizes indigenous people for the first time
- South Korea's Lee praises North, calls for dialogue with Pyongyang
- Group condemns Thai censorship in name of king
- Medvedev's visit to Germany successful, Russian media says
- In Brief
- British government vows tougher knife laws
- Indian official on China visit meets leaders
- Zimbabwe suspends aid groups, detains diplomats
- Judge, 9-11 suspects clash at hearing
- Taichung Mormons give zongzi to the needy
- Premier says economic growth could hit 4.8 percent this year
- Ma withdraws from dragon boat race
- Government urged to institute full anti-human trafficking law
- In Brief
- Taiwan pledges NT$9m in one night for China quake relief, report shows
- Officials suggest using household bleach to kill enterovirus
- Protest sparks fertilizer price freeze
- Premier says 'mini three links' will be expanded
- Incoming Taiwan representative to U.S. waiting for green card, says DPP's Kuan
- MAC welcomes resumption of cross-strait talks
- Bomb attacks in Sri Lanka kill 23, officials say
- Presidential Office opens to visitors from mainland
- Gates fires officials over nuclear fuses sent to Taiwan
- Roland Garros rematch: Federer to face Nadal again in French Open final
- Lakers thought to have the advantage, but Celtics won battle of the benches in the opener
- Poland's national team gathers at local church to remember the late Agata Mroz
- Carl Icahn asks Yahoo to tell Microsoft that it will sell for $49.5B, or $34.375 a share
- US stocks fall sharply on surge in oil, jobs data
- Sanders gets first Oaks win with 33-1 outsider Look Here in English fillies' classic
- Rule protecting riders from head injury revised for Olympics
- Oil futures jump to near $135 a barrel on weaker dollar, prediction of price spike
- Jewel honored by RIAA for her 18 million career album sales in the US
- Intel receives subpoena regarding its competitive practices in microprocessor market
- US ambassador says Zimbabwe using food as a weapon ahead of election runoff
- Carl Icahn asks Yahoo to tell Microsoft that it will sell for $49.5B, or $34.375 a share
- Police stop Zimbabwe opposition leader from campaigning
- Cambodian kids enjoy last free breakfast after mounting food prices force UN to end program
- Czech Republic captain Tomas Ujfalusi's ready for Euro 2008 opener against Switzerland
- Italy right back Panucci exits training with apparent right knee injury
- Russian court orders closure of Internet site carrying news from volatile Caucasus province
- Bob Bryan, Victoria Azarenka win French Open mixed doubles title
- London's FTSE-100 index down 88.54 points at 5,906.80
- Van Basten indicates Van Persie still needs more time to recover
- Youngsters could be the boost Spain needs at Euro 2008
- After Cannavaro injury, Italy finally settles down and starts looking ahead to the Netherlands
- Euro climbs further on dollar to US$1.5674
- Scolari: Ronaldo won't talk about his future until end of Euro 2008
- Sports court takes up Jessica Kuerten's appeal against ban
- Turkish, Portuguese police expect no troublemakers in Geneva at Euro 2008 opener
- Canadian union boss disappointed after meeting with GM on plant closure, considers strike
- Van Basten indicates Van Persie still needs more time to recover
- Euro climbs further on dollar to US$1.5674
- European airline stocks slump amid high fuel costs and slowing economic growth
- UN aid agencies deeply concerned over Zimbabwe's order to halt work by aid groups
- Pakistan: Suicide bomb plot foiled near capital days after deadly embassy attack
- Canadian union boss disappointed after meeting with GM on plant closure, considers strike
- Romania striker Adrian Mutu ordered to pay euro12 million to Chelsea for cocaine use
- Anderson's test best 6-42 gives England edge; NZ 96-6 in third test, trails by 268 runs
- Bolger looks for English Derby victory with contentious late entry New Approach
- US regulator eyes stricter rules for contact lens solutions
- European Championship boosting flights to Switzerland
- Turkish prime minister holds emergency party meeting after court upholds head scarf ban
- Government official says Colombia restoring ties with Ecuador at charge d'affaires level
- Northern Ireland leaders hold talks with Prime Minister Gordon Brown in London
- Stocks fall sharply on surge in oil, jobs data
- Poland's Walesa denounces president for accusing him of spying for communist-era secret police
- Inmates of Swiss prison allowed to stay up to watch European Championship _ if they're good
- Oil prices shoot past to new record above $135 on weaker dollar and prediction of price spike
- French Open Results
- EU reaches compromise to breaking up energy giants
- Japan's giant space station lab is about to get bigger with addition of storage shed
- New attacks show racist violence simmering unchecked by fans of Paris' storied soccer club
- Scolari: Ronaldo won't talk about his future until end of Euro 2008
- Colombia restoring ties with Ecuador at charge d'affaires level
- Greece striker Samaras not expecting repeat title at Euro 2008
- Rematch: 3-time champion Nadal to face top-ranked Federer again in French Open final
- Portugal and Turkey debut in European Championship trying to show their value
- Appeals court upholds conviction of US al-Qaida member
- Torres tells Liverpool's feuding owners to start spending
- Oil prices shoot past record above $137 a barrel on weak dollar and prediction of price spike
- Rematch: 3-time champion Nadal to face top-ranked Federer again in French Open final
- Nobel Prize helps Italian-born scientist find lost half-sister in Austria
- Anderson takes test best 6-42; NZ 96-6 in third test, trails England by 268 runs
- Corn surges to new record on rainy weather, dollar
- Makelele braced for extra workload in French midfield without Vieira at Euro 2008
- Cycling's governing body prepares new 'no-start' anti-doping rule
- Nobel Prize helps Italian-born scientist find lost half-sister in Austria
- Japan government embarrassed in late-night taxi favor scandal
- Japan government embarrassed in late-night taxi favor scandal
- Italy runs into more defensive trouble with Panucci injury
- EU reaches compromise to breaking up energy giants
- Poland's Walesa denounces president for accusing him of spying for communist-era secret police
- 2 paintings stolen from Russia's Hermitage museum found, to be returned
- French Open Show Court Schedules
- Japan and Turkey agree to boost trade, economic and political ties
- Berlin breaks ground on new art space in downtown featuring local artists
- Intel, AMD subpoenaed over microprocessor practices as FTC opens formal probe
- 3-time champion Rafael Nadal to face top-ranked Roger Federer again in French Open final
- Portugal and Turkey debut in European Championship trying to show their value
- US papers run ads about fake airline Derrie-Air that charges according to passenger weight
- Barry Bonds pleads not guilty to lying to grand jury about performance-enhancing drug use
- UN: Zimbabwe aid cutoff endangers 2 million, mostly children
- Oil prices shoot past record above $138 a barrel on prediction of price spike, Mideast fears
- Portugal trying to avoid opening loss from four years ago at European Championship
- Intel, AMD subpoenaed over microprocessor practices as FTC opens formal probe
- Spain settle into mountainside base as expectations continue to build going into Euro 2008
- Bus bombings in Sri Lanka kill 23; government blames rebels
- Morales creates Cabinet post to defend nationalizations of companies in Bolivia
- A Cup runneth over: Thousands jam downtown Detroit to celebrate Red Wings' NHL title
- Tottenham's Chimbonda released from bail by police investigating football corruption
- Cleveland Orchestra extends contract of Welser-Moest of Austria
- Jorge Lorenzo injured in fall during practice for Barcelona MotoGP
- Casino Drive has bruised left hind hoof, but there are no plans to skip Belmont Stakes
- French Open Road
- French Open Top Two Seeds Men's Finals
- Brooks, Atkins, Samitova-Galkina win early events at Bislett Games
- Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim says fuel price hike 'unconscionable'
- Hoping to revive talks, Icahn urges Yahoo to dangle a $49.5B sales price in front of Microsoft
- Bush said to be weighing steps to bolster weak US economy
- Cleveland Orchestra extends contract for music director Welser-Moest through 2017-18 season
- Black ministers watching their words on Obama
- Oil prices shoot past record above $139 a barrel on weak dollar and prediction of price spike
- Hiddink lets his Russia team take it easy before Euro 2008
- High blood pressure may force discus gold medal candidate Franka Dietsch to miss Olympics
- Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim says fuel price hike 'unconscionable'
- US consumer borrowing increases in April even though borrowing on credit cards slowed sharply
- Poland forward Piszczek surprised at call up, says he's ready to play
- Portugal coach Scolari expecting another tough time from Turkey
- Injured Russia striker Pavel Pogrebnyak misses training again
- Football and art converge as European Championship opens
- Tirunesh Dibaba breaks women's world 5,000-meter record
- Virginia's top court rules in favor of Vermont woman in lesbian custody dispute
- Congressman: Clinton camp uses divisive tactics
- US consumer borrowing increases in April even though borrowing on credit cards slowed sharply
- Irish airline Aer Lingus warns shareholders it could fall into red because of fuel crisis
- Poland keeper Kuszczak out of European Championship
- Vin Diesel and girlfriend Paloma Jimenez welcome a daughter, born in April
- Oil prices shoot past record above $139 a barrel on weak dollar and prediction of price spike
- Turkey coach Fatih Terim undaunted by facing Portugal's attacking stars at Euro 2008
- Tirunesh Dibaba breaks women's world 5,000-meter record
- US military keeps helicopters ready to assist in Myanmar cyclone relief
- US military keeps helicopters ready to assist in Myanmar cyclone relief
- UN official: Zimbabwe aid cutoff endangers 2 million, mostly children
- Six share lead at 7-under 64 in opening round of Bank Austria Open
- Tourism campaign that used naked Mexican model to promote patrimony draws criticism
- Russia: Chemical leak in northeast China kills 3, but does not pose environmental threat
- Tourism campaign that used naked Mexican model to promote patrimony draws criticism
- AC Milan extends Maldini's contract for another season
- McCain, Obama both see Iran policy as exposing the other's weaknesses
- Tirunesh Dibaba breaks women's world 5,000-meter record at Bislett Games
- Gold up
- Colombia restoring ties with Ecuador at charge d'affaires level
- Arsene Wenger: Emmanuel Adebayor staying at Arsenal and not going to AC Milan
- McCain, Obama both say Iran is other's weakness
- Clinton's campaign says she will announce formal endorsement of Obama this weekend
- 3-time champion Rafael Nadal to face top-ranked Roger Federer again in French Open final
- US stocks fall sharply on surge in oil, jobs data
- Turkish ruling party calls verdict on Islamic head scarf undemocratic
- US consumer borrowing increases in April even though borrowing on credit cards slowed sharply
- Dollar sinks against euro, pound as oil skyrockets, US unemployment hits 5.5 percent
- IRB Junior World Rugby Championship Results
- Friday's International Football Scores
- US stocks fall sharply on surge in oil, jobs data
- Mars lander ready to sniff soil; collects sample for oven, will bake it, then test it
- Bislett Games Results
- Venezuela to encourage private investment for oil fields
- US stocks fall sharply on surge in oil, jobs data; Dow Industrials plummet 394.64
- Huge Japanese lab gets bigger at space station, with astronauts adding attic for storage
- Corn surges to new record on rainy weather, dollar
- Wall Street braces for impact of Air Force leadership transition on key acquisition programs
- Landon Donovan back on US roster, could make 100th international appearance
- Democrats will use key bills in Congress to highlight change promised by Obama
- Barry Bonds again pleads not guilty to lying under oath; trial set for March 2009
- Oil prices shoot past record above $139 a barrel on weak dollar and prediction of price spike
- In US Congress, gas prices trump global warming
- US stocks fall sharply on surge in oil, jobs data; Dow Industrials plummet 394.64
- Amid soaring oil prices and falling stocks, Bush weighing new measures aimed at US economy
- `Get Smart' star Steve Carell jokes about on-screen kiss with co-star Dwayne Johnson
- Oil prices shoot past record above $139 a barrel on weak dollar and prediction of price spike
- South Africa, NZ, Australia, France start well at junior rugby worlds
- Sailor suffers broken cheekbone in return from drug ban
- Sailor suffers broken cheekbone in return from drug ban
- Delta Air Lines says it will record higher charge from work force reduction program
- Hamilton back in Canada with confidence, the F1 points lead and fast car
- Ferrari driver Massa stops on course, cutting practice short
- NASCAR-Sprint Cup-Pocono 500 Results
- 8 players suspended for Rays-Red Sox brawl
- Imperial Oil granted water permit for oil sands mine
- Six share lead at 7-under 64 in opening round of Bank Austria Open
- Oil's biggest day yet drags down stocks
- Oil's biggest day yet drags down stocks
- Maria Mutola to make farewell at Prefontaine Classic
- Kahne continues midseason turnaround by winning pole at Pocono
- Obama boosts hometown Chicago's bid for 2016 Olympics
- Big Brown hoping to deliver Triple Crown and restore luster to lagging industry
- Former boxing champ Thomas "Hitman" Hearns facing liens for unpaid federal income taxes
- Aggressive diabetes treatment doesn't prevent heart problems but can cut kidney disease
- Court orders new sentence for al-Qaida member
- Maria Mutola to make farewell at Prefontaine Classic
- Lawsuit alleges slow processing of FBI checks
- Reports: Barcelona signs Daniel Alves from Sevilla
- Welterweight champ, pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather Jr. announces retirement again
- Garcia will lead world champion Spain at Olympic Games after replacing fired Hernandez
- Amazon.com goes down for about 2 hours
- Oil prices make biggest single-day leap; Dow Jones tumbles nearly 400 points
- Making it look easy, Ochoa moves up the leaderboard at LPGA Championship
- Obama whips up enthusiasm for Chicago's 2016 Olympic bid
- Abiding by Obama rules, party returns some lobbyist money
- Brazil slaps large fine on lumber company owned by Swedish sporting goods magnate
- Morales creates Cabinet post to defend nationalizations of companies in Bolivia
- The Detroit News apologizes for typo in Obama headline
- Big Brown ready to roll with patched hoof; Casino Drive has own foot issue
- Police question manager over Jamie Oliver Australian restaurant office fire