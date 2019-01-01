英文新聞列表 English News List
- Apple iTunes to put new films on site
- Yahoo, banks promote e-bills
- Splendor honors secretaries
- HTC launches new navigating devices
- Lakeshore presents tuna feast
- Foldable 'RoboScooter' to offer new choice for urban transport
- Miramar Garden marks second anniversary
- Sidelines
- English Football Association set Capello semi-final target
- Lakers guard Bryant wins NBA MVP award
- Federer settles score with Canas
- Players not distracted by Tiger's absence
- Heatley lifts Canadians to victory over America
- Kuo revels in new role as reliever
- Celtics edge Cavs in playoff series opener
- Charlotte is rich with both history and scenery
- Taipei shares close higher
- Economists say Taiwan's exports rise less as U.S. demand falters
- Fannie Mae leads Wall Street higher despite quarterly loss
- Dollar climbs higher in Asian trade supported by market optimism
- Mercedes-Benz reports increase in global sales
- Disney profit grows 22 percent
- In Brief
- Argentina willing to change export taxes, says farm leader
- Bush vows to help Panama clinch free trade agreement
- Morgan Stanley to eliminate about 1,500 jobs
- ADB provides US$500m to combat food crisis
- China's Guangdong unveils plans to establish salary increase system
- Cambodian government doubles private bank reserve requirement
- Russia and U.S. sign nuclear energy deal to form joint ventures
- Latin American chiefs to discuss food crisis at one-day summit
- Study says abuse changes brains of suicide victims
- Penguin with two dads book tops list of 'challenged' texts in U.S.
- Monumenta strikes a fine balance in Paris
- In Brief
- Conviction for Uma's stalker
- Britney Spears allowed extended visits with her sons
- Newly engaged Johansson flashes diamond ring at New York gala
- Free concert for honest cabbie
- A troubled bridge over water, Sunshine Skyway attracts jumpers
- Palestinian refugees mourn for their lost homeland
- Hu, Fukuda and Taiwan
- Helicopters drop food supply to Myanmar towns hit by storm
- Pope Benedict goes digital to better connect with the youth
- Anti-government protesters try to paralyze Beirut with obstacles
- Child virus not another SARS, says doctor
- Report says nine million Iranians can't read and write
- 75 students of San Diego State University nabbed in U.S. drug bust
- China, Costa Rica ink pact to boost relations
- Iraqi civilians flee clashes in Baghdad
- Obama captures North Carolina with big win
- In Brief
- Master porcelain painter 'honored' to visit Taiwan
- Taiwan's William Jones Cup to celebrate 30th anniversary
- Kuomintang will not direct members to abide by policy
- SSAC decision to be left to KMT
- French white asparagus rated at its best in May
- 'Winds of September' depicts joys and pains of growth
- Cellist Gutman to play solo tonight
- Liu promises new measures
- Premier urges KMT to return illicit assets
- DPP chairmanship candidate blasted for impertinent remarks
- Medvedev becomes president of Russia
- China, Japan leaders pledge warmer ties
- Document reveals scandal funds still in bank as of July 2007
- Clinton struggles with money, defection, as Obama moves within striking distance of nomination
- Wang takes first loss of the season
- Taiwan to send US$200,000 in aid and rescue team to Myanmar
- Tzu Chi volunteers moving into Myanmar to assist cyclone victims
- Grape wine produced by private winery wins international award
- Embattled ex-ministers refute middleman's 'life-saving' letters
- Missing scandal funds flow to Taiwan officials: fraud suspect
- Fugitive middleman tells his side of story through lawyer
- Taiwan ready to accommodate more Chinese tourists: Tourism Bureau
- Lee beats Wang in duel of perfect pitchers
- DPP approval rating drops to new low in wake of diplomatic fraud
- Key suspect in diplomatic fraud urged to return to face probe
- NL Capsules
- AL Capsules
- MOFA says allegations it took funds in Papua scandal "preposterous"
- SEF chairman-designate reveals choice of secretary-general
- Berlusconi summoned by president, expected to get nod to form Italy government
- Brian Cowen elected as Ireland's new prime minister
- Cleveland Orchestra to tour in Austria, Switzerland, Italy
- Oil prices waffle after Energy Department reports rising gasoline supplies and demand
- Ex-Clinton backer urges her to drop out
- Zimbabwe opposition says violence worsening; nation still awaits runoff date
- Henin coasts, Ivanovic struggles at German Open
- Bush threatens veto as House plans votes on US housing rescue measures
- London's FTSE-100 index up 45.80 at 6261.00
- Bush reaches out to Cuban dissidents, speaking by videoconference to activists on island
- Watchdog groups: Hungary needs more transparent campaign financing
- Gascoigne's family "powerless" to help him fight alcoholism, according to former step daughter
- ESPN teaming with rock group Coldplay on soccer marketing campaign
- Austrian conductor pulls out of Zurich 'Fledermaus' staging with vampires, Dracula castle
- Carlsberg says it swung to net loss in 1Q due to acquisition costs
- McCain jokes about reputation for having short temper
- Serbia's PM in Kosovo before poll that decides if Serbia turns radical or warms to the West
- Swisscom reports 1Q net profit down 7.2 percent to $407.5 million
- Iraq's Industry minister opens door to reimbursing US for reconstruction costs
- US stocks decline as oil prices creep higher
- John Lennon's "Give Peace a Chance" lyrics go on view in NYC, to be auctioned in London
- Michigan Supreme Court rules gay partners of public-sector workers can't get health benefits
- Mario eliminated during 'Dancing With the Stars' anniversary episode
- Cleveland Orchestra to tour in Austria, Switzerland, Italy
- Lord's applies to install temporary floodlights at home of cricket
- Obama weighs moves to end Democratic race, move party toward presidential election
- Nadal loses to Ferrero at Rome Masters for first loss on clay in 105 matches
- On Independence Day, Israel's Arab minority feels caught in middle of Mideast conflict
- Bush reaches out to Cuban activists still pushing for democracy on Caribbean island
- Who wants Rogaciano Alba dead? Massacre of Mexican strongman's family breaks all the rules
- Oil prices jump over $123 after Energy Department reports drop in diesel, heating oil supplies
- Bush says new Cuban leadership has only made "empty gestures at reform"
- On Independence Day, Israel's Arab minority feels caught in middle of Mideast conflict
- Court in US state Michigan rules against health insurance for gay partners
- Paulson says worst of US credit crisis may be over but high gas prices will blunt rebates
- Clinton vows to press ahead despite money woes, Obama's superdelegate gains
- Gold, silver futures slump after dollar gains; oil hits $123
- Thaksin says decision on Eriksson won't be made until after season ends
- Paris Saint-Germain to appeal exclusion from next season's League Cup
- Canada faces Kyoto probe over lack of greenhouse gas reporting
- Pending sales of existing US homes falls to low in March as housing slump continues
- Borussia Moenchengladbach returns to Germany's top division
- US diplomat says 100,000 may have died in cyclone
- Cablevision pays almost $500M to acquire cable movie network Sundance Channel
- Bush says new Cuban leadership has made only "empty gestures at reform"
- Colombia extradites paramilitary warlord to US to face drug trafficking charges
- Oil prices jump over $123 after Energy Department reports drop in diesel, heating oil stocks
- Panathinaikos beats Panionios, Aris defeats AEK in Greek league playoffs
- Arbil of Iraq defeats Qatar's Al Gharafa 1-0 in Asian Champions League
- Berlusconi forms new Italy government
- Nadal loses to Ferrero at Rome Masters for second defeat on clay in 105 matches
- Pakistan officials shorten election delay under pressure from ruling parties
- ATP-Rome Masters Results
- Troubled singer Amy Winehouse arrested in London on suspicion of drugs possession
- New US postage stamp honoring singer-actor Frank Sinatra to go on sale in US
- Berlusconi forms new Italy government
- U.S. dollar up, gold down in European trading
- High-definition demand lifts DirecTV 1Q earnings by 10 percent
- Clinton, Obama encounter a bygone America in West Virginia as they compete for votes
- Brian Cowen elected as Ireland's new prime minister
- Paulson says worst of US credit crisis may be over but gas prices will blunt rebates
- Ships, planes carry relief supplies to Myanmar for cyclone victims despite visa holdup
- Giuliani's firm to advise boxer Klitschko in Kiev's mayoral race
- Report: Five people detained in Romania on suspicion of attempted match-fixing
- Clinton vows to stay in Democratic nomination race, lends her campaign $6.4 million
- White House says US farm bill agreement with Congress unlikely
- Report: Five people detained in Romania on suspicion of attempted match-fixing
- Paulson says worst of US credit crisis may be over but gas prices will blunt rebates
- US Senate Democrats propose windfall profits tax on oil companies
- Obama gets the endorsement of 4 new superdelegates
- Clinton, Obama encounter a bygone America in West Virginia as they compete for votes
- New York Times editor confirms limited number of involuntary cuts to meet newsroom goal
- UBS to return $35M to Massachusetts governments, agencies in settlement over risky investments
- Americans increase their borrowing in March at the fastest pace in 4 months
- Obama gets the endorsement of 4 new superdelegates
- New York Times editor confirms limited number of involuntary cuts to meet newsroom goal
- Asian Champions League: Al-Ittihad beats Sepahan 2-1 to oust vice champion
- Canada faces Kyoto probe over lack of greenhouse gas reporting
- Swedish Trade Minister urges Russia to stop raising tariffs on wood exports
- Oil prices jump over $123 after Energy Department reports drop in diesel, heating oil supplies
- Asian Champions League: Al Wahda beats Al Karama 1-0 to keep hopes alive
- Berlusconi forms new Italian government
- Gold down
- Hillary, Barack, want my vote? Just $20 million, please, says one superdelegate
- Billionaire investor Carl Icahn raises stake in Motorola to 7.6 percent from 6.4 percent
- Dollar gains against pound, euro, bolstered by US productivity report, weak European data
- Sales of 'Grand Theft Auto IV' video game top $500 million in 1st week
- Founder of group that honored Dina Lohan as `Top Mom' says media got out of hand at event
- No invitation, no sweat: Texas town plans own bash for Bush daughter's wedding at family ranch
- Short profiles of key ministers in Berlusconi's government
- US diplomat says 100,000 may have died in Myanmar cyclone, aftermath
- List of Berlusconi's Cabinet ministers
- US stocks retreat as oil prices creep higher; Down down 206.48
- US Congress aims to close loophole that allows tax havens in Caymens for military contractors
- German Soccer Results
- Israel celebrates its 60th anniversary with pride and trepidation
- On Independence Day, Israel's Arab minority feels caught in middle of Mideast conflict
- Spanish Soccer Results
- Bush, Democrats differ on housing solutions, threatening election-year package.
- Sevilla wins 3-0 to remain in European Champions League hunt; Valencia, Getafe win
- Werder Bremen finishes with 9 men but beats Hamburg to move into second
- 8 cops who died of post-9/11 illness on NYPD memorial
- Ford plans to use 6-speed automatic transmissions in more vehicles, improving fuel efficiency
- House Democrats press ahead with Thursday vote on war funding bill
- Murdoch's News Corp. profit jumps to $2.7B on gain from stock deal with Liberty Media
- Asian Champions League: Gamba, Kuruvchi, Saipa, Qadsia begin to fill quarterfinal field
- Gold, silver futures slump after dollar gains; oil hits $123
- R. Kelly trial involving sex tape allegedly made with underage girl set to begin Friday
- Switzerland shuts down high-scoring Sweden 4-2 at ice hockey worlds
- 'Mrs. Garrett' actress Charlotte Rae says she shared the facts of life with Sandler in 'Zohan'
- On Independence Day, Israel's Arab minority feels caught in middle of Mideast conflict
- US Senate Democrats propose windfall profits tax on oil companies
- Oil prices jump over $123 after Energy Department reports drop in diesel, heating oil supplies
- Google looking golden again with stock on the rise and Microsoft-Yahoo deal scuttled
- Argentine farmers resume protests against export taxes, but vow not to block roadways
- Nadal loses to Ferrero at Rome Masters for second defeat on clay in 105 matches
- Analysis: No loud calls necessary, Democrats make clear to Clinton it's over
- Lyon beats Sedan 1-0 to reach French Cup final for first time since 1976
- US worker productivity increases in first quarter, inflationary pressures marginal
- Colombia extradites paramilitary warlord to US to face drug trafficking charges
- Inter defeats Lazio 2-0 to advance to Italian Cup final
- German Soccer Summaries
- Broadway's $2.5 million musical `Glory Days' opens and closes on its opening night
- Canada faces Kyoto probe over lack of greenhouse gas reporting
- Troubled singer Amy Winehouse arrested in London on suspicion of drugs possession
- Movie studios win $111 million court judgment against TorrentSpy.com
- Venezuela gold miners halt operations at Hecla Mining Co. venture
- Congressional panel recommends cut in funding for U.S. missile defense plans in Europe
- Asian Champions League: Al Qadsia reaches quarterfinals with 2-2 draw
- Sun-Times stock to be delisted by New York Stock Exchange, trade over the counter
- US envoy says toll from Myanmar cyclone might reach 100,000
- Asian Champions League: Al Ahli, Al Sadd draw 2-2
- US farm bill negotiators say they have tentative agreement as Bush continues to object
- Spanish Soccer Results
- Peru's Credicorp 1Q net earnings soar 125 percent
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- House Democrats seek to press ahead with vote on war funding bill, but delays possible
- Oil prices jump over $123 after Energy Department reports drop in diesel, heating oil supplies
- Spanish Soccer Summaries
- Spanish champion Real Madrid beats Barcelona 4-1 for first season sweep in 24 years
- Time, money running out as Clinton vows to press on
- Asian Champions League: Emirates Al Wasl defeats Iraq's Al Quwa Al Jawiya 2-1
- Journalist dishes details about Uma Thurman stalker trial
- New Humane Society footage shows downed cattle at auction facility
- New US government quit-smoking advice recommends drug Chantix despite safety concerns
- ATP-Rome Masters Results
- Homeland Security wins control over foot-and-mouth research
- Spanish champion Real Madrid beats Barcelona 4-1 for first season sweep in 24 years
- Rapper DMX arrested for speeding, reckless driving in Arizona
- Murdoch says expects to seal a deal for Newsday within a week; News Corp. profit jumps
- Asked whether he wants Obama or Clinton, McCain picks Republican Ron Paul as preferred rival
- Thursday, May 15
- Argentine farmers resume protests against export taxes, but vow not to block roadways
- US city to get bust of native rocker Frank Zappa just like the one in Lithuania
- Medvedev sworn in as Russia's president, appoints ex-President Putin as his premier
- Sawgrass layout suits one and all at Players Championship
- Maple Leafs fire coach Paul Maurice after another season out of NHL playoffs
- Senate Democrats seek to tax oil companies
- US government unveils revised blueprint for next-generation clean-coal power plants
- Berlusconi forms new Italian government
- Ford Motor Co. executives to address shareholders following Kerkorian investment
- Digicel, America Movil win Panamanian wireless concessions
- Boca Juniors defeats Cruzeiro 2-1 to reach quarterfinals of Libertadores
- US envoy says toll from Myanmar cyclone might reach 100,000
- Farm bill negotiators say they have tentative agreement as Bush continues to object
- Peru's Credicorp 1Q net earnings soar 125 percent
- House Democrats seek to press ahead with vote on war funding bill, but delays possible
- Playoff victory at Kingsmill led to more wins and rise in rankings for Norwegian
- Switzerland shuts down high-scoring Sweden 4-2 at ice hockey worlds
- Gardens and tea on Vancouver Island
- Obama gains superdelegates; undecideds say his nomination becoming more apparent
- Mountaineers with Olympic torch make final assault on Everest
- New Hard Rock Park opens
- German player Holland ruled ineligible at World Championship
- Japanese and Chinese leaders pledge warmer ties in first Tokyo summit in a decade
- China mounts verbal attacks on Dalai Lama, but vows to keep up contacts
- Apple inks iPhone deal with America Movil, Latin America's top mobile phone operator
- In `Top Girls,' playwright Caryl Churchill dissects how women deal with power and class
- Hackers' posts on epilepsy forum cause migraines, seizures
- Votto homers three times, Reds hit seven to rout Chicago Cubs 9-0
- Peru prepares for Latin America-European Union summit
- Beijing Olympic flame near peak of Mount Everest
- Beijing Olympic flame taken to peak of Mount Everest
- Valero, Chevron confirm MTBE settlement after report of deal between oil cos., water providers
- Star Jones lashes out at Barbara Walters for dishing details about her in her new memoir
- McCain's Navy record and medals chronicle the career, heroism of a pilot and POW
- Leger painting auctioned for more than $39 million in NYC
- America Movil, Digicel win Panamanian wireless concessions
- New Zealand employment falls as labor market softens, economy slows
- Bank of Korea leaves key interest rate steady at 5 percent
- Guyana's president announces measures to head off food crisis
- McCain's Navy record and medals chronicle the career, heroism of a pilot and POW
- China mounts verbal attacks on Dalai Lama, but vows to keep up contacts
- Obama gains superdelegates; undecideds say his nomination becoming more apparent
- Leger painting auctioned for more than $39 million in NYC
- Asked whether he wants Obama or Clinton, McCain picks Republican Ron Paul as preferred rival
- Switzerland shuts down high-scoring Sweden 4-2 at ice hockey worlds
- `American Idol' boots another finalist, narrowing the competition to 3 contestants
- Votto homers three times, Reds hit seven to rout Chicago Cubs 9-0
- China orders mandatory reporting of all cases of deadly virus sickening young children
- New Mexico governor says US-Mexico border security is improving
- Protests from Republicans, moderate Democrats delay war funding vote
- Michigan Democrats agree to ask DNC committee to split delegates 69-59 between Clinton, Obama
- Mexican rebel group rejects government's proposal for talks
- Oil prices hold steady after jumping to record near US$124 a barrel
- Ex-army colonel sentenced to 54 years in massacre of elite Colombian anti-drug police
- Copa Libertadores: Mexico's America stuns Flamengo 3-0 to take quarterfinals berth
- First major aid flights head to Myanmar; US envoy says cyclone toll might reach 100,000
- Oil prices hold steady in Asia after jumping to record near US$124 a barrel
- Mountaineers take Olympic torch to the top of Everest
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- SKorea may demand revision of beef deal with US
- Bank of England, ECB expected to keep interest rates unchanged
- Cliff Lee tosses seven innings to lead Indians to 3-0 victory over Wang, Yankees
- Votto homers three times, Reds hit seven to rout Chicago Cubs 9-0
- Round 13: Pressure increases on Super 14 playoff hopefuls
- First major aid flights head to Myanmar; US envoy says cyclone toll might reach 100,000
- NKorea expresses satisfaction with food aid talks with US
- BHP Billiton executives say Rio Tinto takeover bid will go to European regulators within weeks
- Copa Libertadores
- Israel celebrates its 60th anniversary with pride and trepidation
- South Korea's Hynix to invest in Taiwanese chip company
- Papa John's surpasses $1B in online pizza sales; industry eyes new technology to boost orders
- Clinton vows to press ahead despite money woes, Obama's superdelegate gains
- Asiana Airlines of South Korea completes order for two Boeing 727-200 extended range jets
- National League Leaders
- Cliff Lee tosses seven innings to lead Indians to 3-0 victory over Wang, Yankees
- American League Leaders
- National Basketball Association
- Votto homers three times, Reds hit seven to rout Chicago Cubs 9-0
- Copa Libertadores: Adriano leads Sao Paulo to 2-0 win over Nacional
- Rashard Lewis scores career playoff-high 33 as Magic beat Pistons 111-86 to make series 2-1
- Abu Dhabi bank buys 25 percent stake in Malaysia's fourth largest lender
- 'The Forbidden Kingdom' becomes a box office hit in China
- Scientists map the genome of the platypus, one of nature's strangest animals
- Unicredit reports 51 percent decline in first-quarter net profit after booking trading loss
- Chinese president faces criticism over Tibet during Japan visit
- MLS newcomer Seattle Sounders FC sign first player, Sebastien LeToux of France
- Pakistan's ruling partners appear closer on restoring judges fired by Musharraf
- Boca Juniors, Sao Paulo and America reach Copa Libertadores quarterfinals
- Mexico's America stuns Flamengo 3-0 to take Libertadores berth
- InBev first-quarter profit drops 11 percent on weak beer sales in Brazil
- Toyota reports 28 percent drop in fiscal fourth quarter profit
- Toyota reports 28 percent drop in fiscal fourth quarter profit
- 'The Forbidden Kingdom' a box office hit in China
- Australia, New Zealand to play 100th anniversary test
- Australia, New Zealand to play 100th anniversary test
- Drinks producer Diageo PLC says 9-month sales rose 7 percent
- Munich Re sees 19 percent drop in 1Q net profit on market losses and high disaster claims
- US turns down visit request from Taiwan's president-elect
- Tourism, an economic lifeline for many, plunges in Tibetan areas after protests and crackdown
- US diplomat travels to North Korea for talks on nuclear issue
- Toyota reports 28 percent drop in fiscal fourth quarter profit on stronger yen
- Germany's trade surplus drops in March; below expectations
- Israel celebrates its 60th anniversary with pride and trepidation
- Bank of England interest rate announcement due Thursday
- Bank of Korea chief says South Korean economy likely to expand less than 4.5 percent this year
- Bank of Korea chief says South Korean economy likely to expand less than 4.5 percent this year
- Pakistan's ruling partners appear closer on restoring judges fired by Musharraf
- Softbank's annual net profit surges to record high on booming cellular business
- China, Japan seek common ground on energy, though trade frictions remain
- Economic worries drive euro to 2-month low versus dollar in Asia
- Japanese shares fall on inflation fears, profit-taking
- Evidence scant that Wright's comments did much damage to Obama in latest primaries
- Germany's Deutsche Telekom reports large rise in 1Q profits
- Iran predicts oil prices will rise to $200 a barrel
- Germany's Postbank sees sharp drop in 1Q profit amid financial market crisis
- Germany's HVB bank reports first-quarter loss due to global financial turmoil
- Bank of England, ECB expected to keep interest rates unchanged
- Media conglomerate Bertelsmann says 1Q loss narrows to euro3 million from euro117 million in 2007
- Chinese president says China holds no grudge over history with Japan
- Coca-Cola HBC reports 11 percent increase in first-quarter net profit
- Scientists map the genome of the platypus, one of nature's strangest animals
- Oil prices hold steady in Asia after jumping to record near US$124 a barrel
- Israel celebrates its 60th anniversary with pride and trepidation
- US general manager says Clemens would be unwelcome on Olympic team
- US lawmakers to vote on $15B housing aid plan for foreclosed properties, homeowner rescue
- Unilever shows better than expected 34 percent rise in Q1 net
- Bridgestone's 1Q net profit falls 18.4 percent on weak US sales, strong yen
- Chinese stocks rise on bargain-hunting of blue chips, but worries over inflation linger
- McLaren hopeful of Kovalainen return to help snap Ferrari winning streak
- Telkom Kenya, Ericsson Kenya sign deal to set up new cell phone network
- Thai boxing Olympic medalist banned for doping
- Germany's Deutsche Telekom reports large rise in 1Q profits
- Unilever shows better than expected 34 percent rise in Q1 net
- Israel celebrates its 60th anniversary with pride and trepidation
- Toyota reports 28 percent drop in quarterly profit, forecasts tough year
- Taking Olympic torch up Mount Everest underscores China's ambitions for Olympics
- Clinton vows to press ahead despite money woes, Obama's superdelegate gains
- Champion Madrid bids to crown perfect week with victory at Zaragoza
- Opponents try to block unveiling of memorial for a Korean kamikaze pilot
- Best Buy paying 1.1 billion pounds for half interest in Carphone Warehouse retail operations
- Pakistan's ruling partners appear closer on restoring judges fired by Musharraf
- Levante players stage standstill at kickoff to protest unpaid wages
- BMW CEO tell shareholders that presence in US to be long-term strategic advantage
- Chinese men seek asylum in US for violating China's family planning rules
- Sweden awards 4G mobile telecommunication licenses worth US$348 million
- FC Brugge forward Francois Sterchele dies in car crash
- Tourism, an economic lifeline for many, plunges in Tibetan areas after protests and crackdown
- Germany's Postbank sees sharp drop in 1Q profit amid financial market crisis
- Norwegian papermaker Norske Skog reports continuing losses in 1Q
- Report: Benfica looks to former coach Eriksson to revive Portuguese club's fortunes
- US dollar mixed, gold down in European morning trading
- Sri Lanka bars foreign media from covering eastern elections
- Opponents try to block unveiling of memorial for a Korean kamikaze pilot
- Hong Kong's key stock index dips 0.6 percent, Wall Street's losses hurt sentiment
- Chinese stocks rise on bargain-hunting of blue chips, but worries over inflation linger
- Felix, Wariner and Vlasic are top draws at Doha Super Grand Prix
- Oil prices hold steady after jumping to record near US$124 a barrel
- Werder Bremen and Schalke vie for Champions League slot
- Japanese shares fall on inflation fears, profit-taking
- Italy's 62nd postwar government to be sworn in after Berlusconi's return as premier
- Kosovo braces for renewed unrest if nationalists win weekend elections
- Myanmar blocks UN emergency airlift for cyclone victims
- McLaren's Kovalainen cleared to race in Turkish Grand Prix
- China death toll from child viral disease rises to 30
- EURO 2008: European Championship to determine Kuhn's legacy: wise, elder sage or coach who stayed too long
- EURO 2008: Straight-talking Scolari defies critics, seeks European title with Portugal
- EURO 2008: Terim back in charge of Turkey and looking for success
- EURO 2008: Czech Republic coach Bruckner faces final challenge at Euro 2008
- EURO 2008: Euro 2008 security in Austria and Switzerland will have a German flavor
- US dollar stronger against euro ahead of interest rate decisions
- McLaren's Kovalainen cleared to race in Turkish Grand Prix
- Toyota expects first on year sales slide in 9 years on currency, North American woes
- Felix, Wariner and Vlasic are top draws at Doha Super Grand Prix
- Toyota expects first on year sales slide in 9 years on currency, North American woes
- Bank of England holds interest rates steady at 5.0 percent
- English Soccer Fixtures
- Sliding rupee bodes ill for slowing Pakistani economy
- French league wide open as tensions mount at both ends of table
- Three-time Olympic snowboarder Gilles Jaquet retires
- Bank of England leaves interest rate at 5 percent; ECB expected to keep its rate at 4 percent
- FC Brugge forward Francois Sterchele dies in car crash
- Airport operator Fraport posts 32 percent drop in 1Q profit because of one-time gain in 2007
- Toyota projects first on full-year profit drop in 7 years on strong yen, sluggish US market
- Most Asian markets fall as record oil prices renew worries of rising energy, food costs
- McLaren's Kovalainen cleared to race in Turkish Grand Prix
- London's FTSE-100 index down 14.5 points at 6246.5
- ITV PLC fined record 5.67 million pounds for abuses on phone-in competititons
- Book fair honoring Israeli writers has opened in Italian city of Turin
- Bank of England holds interest rates steady at 5.0 percent
- EU investigates steel wire rod imports from China, Moldova and Turkey
- English Soccer Fixtures
- Newlyweds Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon discuss their whirlwind wedding in People magazine
- ECB, Bank of England leave respective interest rates steady at 4 percent and 5 percent
- Premier League title on line Sunday with Man United and Chelsea level on points
- ECB, Bank of England leave respective interest rates steady at 4 percent and 5 percent
- Mauresmo and Davenport to play at Wimbledon tuneup in Eastbourne; Jankovic in Birmingham
- Retailers report mixed results in April as shoppers focus on discounters, wholesale clubs
- Germany's HVB bank reports first-quarter loss due to global financial turmoil
- Ethiopians pull out of Doha meet, organizers cite political tension
- ITV PLC fined record 5.67 million pounds for abuses on phone-in competititons
- Bear Stearns shareholders to vote May 29 on potential sale of company, 1 lawsuit withdrawn
- Drinks producer Diageo PLC says 9-month sales rose 7 percent
- Wal-Mart Stores April same-store sales rise 3.2 percent, beating analyst expectations
- FC Barcelona jeered by angry fans at airport after 4-1 trouncing by Madrid
- Nasdaq first-quarter earnings surge following boost from buyout of Sweden's OMX
- Inter Milan can wrap up Serie A title with win against Siena
- 'Salute to TV Moms': Celebrating mother and child reunions
- Chinese president says China holds no grudge over history with Japan
- EU Parliament votes in favor of mandatory register of lobbyists
- Obama in striking distance of nomination as Clinton loans herself money to keep up campaign
- EU Parliament backs UEFA against FIFA over foreign players plan
- Claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell last week by bigger-than-expected amount
- Claims for unemployment benefits fell last week by bigger-than-expected amount
- US consumers turn to discounters and wholesale retailers, still show reluctance to spend
- Nasdaq first-quarter earnings surge following boost from buyout of Sweden's OMX
- Serbs face stark election choice: Pro-Western path or alliance with Russia
- Warner Music Group 2nd-quarter loss widens partly on shift to digital music, halts dividend
- New US claims for unemployment benefits down by 18,000
- Police: Robbery suspect posed for photo with women at bar shortly before taking their purses
- Rate of serious global jetliner accidents rose in 2007 for first time this decade, IATA says
- Restaurant fryer maker Enodis PLC agrees to offer from Illinoi Tool Works Inc.
- Facts and figures about Serbia
- Foster, Warren share lead after 1st round of Italian Open; Daly 2 shots back
- Safina hands Henin another setback at German Open
- Juventus striker Iaquinta to miss final two games of the season
- Tourism, an economic lifeline for many, plunges in Tibetan areas after protests and crackdown
- Benfica confirms talks with Eriksson about coaching Portuguese club
- Indian shares drop; dragged down by ITC, software firms
- Main parties in Serbia's early parliamentary election
- WTA-German Open Results
- WWE wrestling star The Great Khali gets promoted in Indian police force
- Zappa's widow supports plans for bronze bust of eccentric rocker in his Baltimore hometown
- Softbank fourth-quarter net profit doubles despite costs of mobile business expansion
- Newcastle manager Keegan to meet with owner Ashley following comments about club
- Equatorial Guinea ruling party easily triumphs in parliament, city votes
- Wall Street up slightly as retailers' April figures arrive; oil prices stay near record highs
- Liberty Global 1st-quarter loss widens on higher interest expense, losses on derivatives
- Scientists map the genome of the platypus, one of nature's strangest animals
- ATP-Rome Masters Results
- Djokovic survives second-set scare, beats Andreev to reach quarterfinals in Rome
- Sri Lanka rescinds move to bar foreign media from covering eastern elections
- Gavaskar steps down as chairman of ICC's cricket committee
- EU drops cartel charges against sea transport companies
- Despite restrictions, women in Saudi pushing ahead with sports
- Benitez prepared to let Crouch leave if Liverpool receives 15 million-pound offer
- CAS to hold D'Arcy Olympic hearing 'by end of month'
- Copa Libertadores: Flamengo in shock after loss to America
- Warner Music Group 2nd-quarter loss widens partly on shift to digital music, halts dividend
- Bosnia reaches out to refugees as it schedules new election
- Equatorial Guinea ruling party easily triumphs in parliament, city votes
- Correction: Smart meters story
- Brazilian attacked in Athens marathon likely to miss Beijing Games
- EU drops cartel charges against sea transport companies
- Members of Phish reunite at the Jammys for the first time; founder says awards show is to end
- Safina hands Henin another setback at German Open; Williams wins
- Missouri GM plant, idle since March, to restart Monday
- New York mayor says Belfast can become major business player if `peace lines' come down
- Wall Street up slightly as retailers' April figures arrive; oil prices stay near record highs
- Ruslan Chagaev-Nikolai Valuev fight to be held in Hannover
- Heath Ledger portrait wins Australian popular choice award
- QPR coach Luigi De Canio leaves 'by mutual consent'
- US dollar mostly down, gold mixed in European trading
- North Korea turns over cache of long-sought nuclear weapons documents to US
- Media group Bertelsmann says 1st-quarter loss narrows
- Berlusconi's sworn in as head of Italy's 62nd postwar government
- Popova wins women's 25K open water gold while Van Der Weijden takes men's crown at worlds
- Charges dropped against director accused of holding women while taping a reality show
- London's FTSE-100 index up 9.8 points at 6270.80
- Germany's Lufthansa raises fuel surcharge again
- 'CSI' star Gary Dourdan charged with felony drug possession
- EU investigates steel wire rod imports from China, Moldova and Turkey
- Taipei Fine Arts Museum
- Room 18
- Recital Hall
- National Palace Museum
- What's On
- Okay, so it's only minor Mamet, but for devotees, it is still sublime
- Chic flick for dummies, says reviewer
- Kazakhstan mogul seeks identity on the big screen
- For the record
- Felder in book says life as an Eagle didn't always soar
- Parton's show of fun and music
- Why was US$200m 'Iron Man' successful?
- California museums tell the history of computing
- Indian billionaire to sell 12 sculptures to aid young artists
- Q&A session on blocked carotid arteries
- Yum! Edible flowers
- Traditional cuisine stirs up memories
- Japanese cartoons from '60s lead to anime, new 'Speed Racer' film
- Pope reaches out to China at unprecedented concert
- Sidelines
- Four-midable champions Real humiliate Barcelona
- Howard leads Magic revival, Bryant's Lakers defeat Jazz
- Wang outduelled in pitchers' battle
- The looming threat to Israel lies in its own demographic makeup
- Russia's dwindling NGO's keep watch on society
- Olympic flame reaches top of Everest
- China to hold formal talks on Tibet, envoy declares
- In Brief
- Pakistan tests missile capable of carrying nuke warhead
- Hezbollah piles pressure on Lebanese government
- Israel marks 60th birthday, still without peace resolution
- Why Taipei gambled on PNG
- South Korea's Hynix to invest in Taiwanese chip company
- Taiwan shares close 0.67% lower as oil soars, NT$ falls
- Dollar firms as traders see end to rate cuts and wait for European rates
- Record US$123 oil price causes market to tumble
- Apple seals iPhone deal to start sales in Latin America
- Murdoch expects to seal a deal for Newsday within the week
- Papa John's online pizza sales surpass US$1billion
- Carbon futures to be offered on the New York Mercantile
- WiMAX promises to revamp world's wireless Internet world revamping
- In Brief
- Academic wary of Chinese investment
- Unchanged international space for Taiwan, says Lee Kuan Yew
- Taiwan relief team departs
- Seoul refuses to allow name 'Taiwan' at fair
- Web site launched for Mother's Day
- DPP approval rating declines to a new low
- Chiou and Wu dismiss accusation contained in Wu's 'life saving letter'
- Theater invites parents, children to see 'Miss Mouse Got Married'
- Taiwan may launch its satellite for 1st time in 2012, says official
- AIT seeks new office complex in Neihu
- Key suspect in fraud case to make a public statement
- Incoming SEF Chairman says direct flights by July, too fast
- Myanmar backtracks on aid flight, U.S. says
- Putin becomes Russia's prime minister a day after relinquishing presidency
- Ma will not visit U.S. before May 20, AIT head says
- Obama seeks superdelegate support in rare visit to the House floor
- Cindy McCain, wife of US presidential candidate, says she'll never release her tax returns
- Opening of charter flights hinges on Ma's inaugural speech: KMT
- China Steel, Cheng Kung University set up motor technology center
- DPP will not be harsh on KMT if charter flights fail to open in July
- Kaohsiung mayor promotes tourism in Nagoya
- Legislature amends public welfare lotteries statute
- Former vice premier admits to divorce
- Number of illegal fuel trades falls year-on-year
- Legislature adopts bill to invite president to brief policy goals
- Diplomacy scandal suspect will consider returing to Taiwan: lawyer
- Surname disputes to be settled by drawing of lots
- Social welfare center for foreign single mothers set up in Yilan
- Buyer turnout for Taiwan machine tool & robot shows soars: TAITRA
- Legislature passes bill to settle disputes over children's last name by lot
- Baseball Today
- Red Sox assert themselves against Detroit
- Webb goes the distance to improve to 8-0
- Guillen talking himself out of a job
- President's monthly wage institutionalized
- Chicago (16-17) at Seattle (14-22)
- AL Capsules
- DPP apologizes for PNG scandal but defends officials invovled
- Obama picks up 3 superdelegates, union endorsement
- Oldest league bowler dies at 106
- Consumers turn to discounters and wholesale retailers, still show reluctance to spend freely
- Safina hands Henin another setback at German Open; Williams wins
- WTA-German Open Results
- Senegalese villagers lose ears in attack by armed men
- Copa Libertadores: Ramalho not satisfied with Sao Paulo's performance despite win
- Work on 2012 London Olympic stadium to begin in 2 weeks, coinciding with IOC visit
- Federer reaches quarterfinals in Rome with win over the towering Karlovic
- Romanian police open investigation into missing funds from Bancpost accounts
- Siemens, ThyssenKrupp close German maglev train office after Munich project fails
- IOC invites bids to broadcast 2014, 2016 Games
- Delta Air Lines raises fuel surcharge by $20 roundtrip; increase is second in just over a week
- Beenhakker names preliminary 26-man Poland squad for Euro 2008
- Sunnis, Shiites clash for a second day in Lebanon
- Ford Motor executives say they welcome billionaire Kirk Kerkorian's investment in company
- Myanmar cyclone survivors battle malaria, diarrhea outbreaks
- Delta Air Lines, American raise fuel surcharge by $20 roundtrip; increase is second in 2 weeks
- US House passes $15 billion plan for forecloswed properties
- US truckers group introduces plan to slow fuel consumption to save money
- Heath Ledger portrait wins Australian popular choice award
- Heath Ledger portrait wins Australian popular choice award
- Oldest league bowler dies at 106
- New York mayor says Belfast can become major business player if `peace lines' come down
- Inter Milan can wrap up Serie A title with win against Siena
- Group asks US government to pull birth-control patch from market
- Northwest and Delta pilots meet next week to work on joint contract
- Trump casinos available to right buyer, company says
- No. 2 microprocessor maker AMD tightlipped on manufacturing plans at annual meeting
- FC Barcelona jeered by angry fans at airport after 4-1 trouncing by Madrid
- Sunnis, Shiites clash for a second day in Lebanon
- House votes to ask US to take the African National Congress off terrorism no-entry lists
- Tartan takeover: Ferguson and Smith guiding Scotland to summit of European soccer
- French cosmetics company Lancome seeks judgment against Uma Thurman
- Irish showjumper to appeal to CAS over 2-month ban for illegally medicated horse
- White House issues another veto threat against Democratic troop funding bill
- Bush signs bill extending US labor, immigration law to Mariana Islands
- Florida Democrats talking with Obama, Clinton campaigns about seating delegation in August
- Review: No luck finding surprises in `Vegas'
- Clinton presses ahead, urges supporters to ignore calls for her to abandon presidential race
- McGowan, Ruiz share lead after 1st round of Italian Open; Daly 3 shots back
- Ne-Yo will host Sunday brunch, perform for group of single and foster mothers in Atlanta
- Britain's top law enforcement official says offenders should be 'harried and harassed'
- Lancome seeks declaratory judgment against Uma Thurman
- US considers air drops to help Myanmar cyclone victims
- FC Barcelona to replace Rijkaard with Guardiola at end of season
- Clinton presses ahead, urges supporters to ignore calls for her to abandon presidential race
- US House passes bill to lower the cost of making country's coins
- ATP-Rome Masters Results
- Charges dropped against central Florida reality show director
- Federer reaches quarterfinals in Rome with win over the towering Karlovic
- Seaweed remains provide clues to earliest inhabitants of the Americas
- FC Barcelona to replace Rijkaard with Guardiola at end of season
- New Hard Rock Park opens
- Ne-Yo bringing awareness to foster care system
- Bancolombia shares fall after lower-than-expected profits
- Obama presses for superdelegate support as Clinton vows to keep fighting
- Oil prices slip on as inventory lock in profits from earlier record of nearly $124
- Wall Street rebounds as retailers' April figures arrive; oil prices stay near record highs
- Radical Muslim preacher Abu Qatada granted bail in Britain
- Latin America attracted record foreign investments in 2007, UN agency says
- Myanmar allows first UN emergency aid flights for cyclone victims, but snubs US
- Berlusconi resigns as Milan chairman to become Italy's prime minister
- Fed auctions $28.77b in T-bills to investment firms, part of effort to ease credit problems
- Berlusconi sworn in as head of Italy's 62nd postwar government
- Overlooked in the global food crisis: A problem with dirt
- WTA-German Open Results
- Fed auctions $28.77b in T-bills to investment firms, part of effort to ease credit problems
- FIA changes qualifying rules following withdrawal of Super Aguri from F1
- Judge sentences former Alaska lawmaker to 3 1/2 years in pipeline bribery case
- Safina hands Henin another setback at German Open; Williams wins
- Time Warner to shut Picturehouse, Warner Independent studios
- ATP-Rome Masters Results
- FC Barcelona to replace Rijkaard with Guardiola at end of season
- Dollarized Ecuador sees prices jump faster than US inflation
- Oil companies could face payments in addition to $422M in gasoline additive lawsuit settlement
- Oil prices hit new settlement record after day of profit-taking
- General Motors to pay up to $200M to help end strike at parts maker American Axle
- Hawaii ironworkers' pension fund sues Alcoa, board members over Bahrain bribery allegations
- Capsule reviews of `Speed Racer' and other films this week
- Radical Muslim preacher Abu Qatada granted bail in Britain
- Chrysler releases Dodge Challenger muscle car into market challenged by gas prices
- Whoopi Goldberg will serve as host of the 2008 Tony Awards
- Defense secretary says he can't imagine dropping aid into Myanmar without junta's permission
- Study of 'Daily Show': It's a lot like O'Reilly
- Stocks rise modestly even as oil extends record high run
- US lawmakers finish farm bill as White House repeats opposition
- NBA's Ginobili, Oberto, Scola, Delfino and Nocioni picked for Argentine Olympic roster
- House approves major housing aid plan that Bush has promised to veto
- Roddick and Blake reach Rome quarterfinals for rare American success on clay
- Medical know-how puts doctors at greater suicide risk; new campaign aims to ease stigma
- Ghana national soccer coach quits
- North Korea turns over nuclear weapons papers, but full account of nuclear past elusive
- Investment firms pull back on emergency borrowing from Fed
- US lawmakers finish farm bill as White House repeats opposition
- Spanish Soccer Results
- Warner Music Group 2nd-quarter loss widens partly on shift to digital music, halts dividend
- Republican lawmaker wants to ban torture but allow CIA freer rein in interrogations
- AIG loses $7.8 billion in 1st quarter on credit default swap and investment portfolio losses
- Atletico beats Espanyol 2-0 in Spanish league
- Spanish Soccer Summaries
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- New York mayor says Belfast can become major business player if `peace lines' come down
- Obama accuses McCain of 'losing his bearings' with comment about Hamas' preference
- New US claims for unemployment benefits down by 18,000
- Roma advances to Italian Cup final with 1-1 draw at Catania
- Court issues split decision in Lucent-Microsoft patent row
- Roma advances to Italian Cup final with 1-1 draw at Catania
- Serious global jet accident rate rose in 2007, IATA says
- Dollar slips slightly vs euro, pound after European banks hold rates steady
- Gold up
- Inter Milan can wrap up Serie A title with win against Siena
- MySpace to allow users to share profile data with Yahoo, eBay, others
- Defense secretary says he cannot imagine dropping aid into Myanmar without junta's permission
- Rice futures jump on worries over Myanmar supply; Oil falls
- North Korea turns over nuclear weapons papers, but full account of nuclear past elusive
- Security Council urges Lebanon rivals to stop violence, reopen roads and start talking
- Cindy McCain, wife of US presidential candidate, says she'll never release her tax returns
- Hulk Hogan's son won't fight reckless driving charge, faces 5 years in prison
- Bush signs bill extending US labor, immigration law to Mariana Islands
- Severe storms cause damage in 3 Southern states
- Activision fiscal 4th-quarter profit soars past Wall Street's expectations on strong sales
- Two men charged by police over theft of boy's "Grand Theft Auto IV" video game
- Senate report finds US lacks outreach plan to counter terrorist messsages on the Internet
- US House passes bill to lower the cost of making country's coins
- Sun-Times Media Group posts $35.8 million 1Q loss, sends books out for possible sale
- Myanmar finally lets in big delivery of cyclone aid, but junta turns back US offer of help
- Republican lawmaker wants to ban torture but allow CIA freer rein in interrogations
- White House issues another veto threat against Democratic troop funding bill
- General Motors to pay up to $200M to help end strike at parts maker American Axle
- Assured Guaranty posts 1st-quarter loss on increased reserves for faulty mortgage securities
- Wachovia strips CEO Ken Thompson of chairman role, taps Lanty Smith to head board
- Alcoa names Klaus Kleinfield its new chief executive; Alain Belda to remain board chairman
- How 'Iron Man' was trounced by a scruffy car thief
- `Rafta, Rafta' gently lampoons differences
- Stocks rise modestly even as oil extends record high run
- Morales invites Bolivian governors for autonomy talks
- Tribune Co. posts $1.82 billion gain on change in tax status, but revenue slides 8 percent
- McKay ties course record with 63; Sorenstam, Ochoa both close to lead
- National Australia Bank reports 25.8% rise in 1st half net profit
- Venezuela cites increase in proven oil reserves
- US House passes massive homeowner rescue plan, defying Bush veto threat
- Friday, May 16
- Indy wears years _ and mileage _ well as Spielberg, Ford and Lucas revive adventurer Jones
- Microsoft rebuilt search, but Web surfers didn't come. After Yahoo, what's next?
- Williams doesn't rule out Henin at French Open, even after another bitter loss for No. 1
- Chillin' with Oz, Lassie and Scarlett
- Turkey grapples with domestic violence
- As freedoms roll back in the ex-Soviet world, Ukraine becomes an island of freedom
- Behind the food riots, a deeper debate over globalization and the secret of good farming
- Portishead returns after 10-year hiatus hoping to shatter boutique-friendly perception
- Gavin DeGraw doesn't wanna be another singer-songwriter; adds rock flavor to second album
- From couch to court, Gabriel Byrne charms in New York Philharmonic's 'Camelot'
- Tired of his strong-guy film persona, Morgan Freeman returns to Broadway to play a fragile man
- Lithuania offers Baltimore bust of native Frank Zappa; but will they erect it?
- Fast-talking: `Speed Racer' stars Hirsch, Ricci share thoughts on cars, chimps, Wachowskis
- Q&A: Madonna on why she won't do a Radiohead move, helping Malawi's children and turning 50
- Simon charts new course on first album of original songs in 8 years with Brazilian-inspired CD
- How does 'Sex and the City' film avoid the age problem? By embracing it
- Jeff Probst: Surviving 16 seasons of `Survivor'
- Myanmar finally lets in big delivery of cyclone aid, but junta turns back US offer of help
- Clinton urges supporters to ignore calls to end her campaign; Obama picks up new support
- Organized labor sharpening campaign against McCain as Obama solidifies front-runner status
- Movie Review: No luck finding surprises in `Vegas'
- French cosmetics giant Lancome in contract wrangle with former spokeswoman Uma Thurman
- Myanmar cyclone survivors battle malaria, diarrhea outbreaks
- Republican lawmaker wants to ban torture but allow CIA freer rein in interrogations
- Myanmar finally lets in big delivery of cyclone aid, but junta turns back US offer of help
- President Bush in Texas for daughter Jenna's wedding on Saturday
- Movie Review: `Speed Racer' runs around in circles, makes a lot of noise, goes nowhere
- That Was the Week That Was
- Wrap-up of entertainment quotes
- Video-game review: Online play makes "Mario Kart Wii" a must-have
- Square deals: 3 handheld beauties from the house of 'Final Fantasy'
- The top ten music in the United States
- National Australia Bank reports 25.8 percent rise in 1st half net profit
- Rights activist urges China to free long-jailed political prisoners with Olympic pardon
- Alberta's Premier says US law could force province to sell oil sands fuel to other nations
- Chavez says Venezuela will not tolerate secession in Bolivia
- NBA's Ginobili, Oberto, Scola, Delfino and Nocioni picked for Argentine Olympic roster
- Clinton says Obama's support among working, white Americans has diminished
- Lance Armstrong urges US Congress to renew war on cancer
- FINA-Grand Prix Diving Results
- Chinese first in men's 3-meter synchro, Americans Colwill, Tarantino second at Fort Lauderdale
- Obama accuses McCain of 'losing his bearings,' McCain camp says comment highlights his age
- Schwarzenegger challenges automakers to create new technologies to reduce emissions
- Clinton urges supporters to ignore calls to end her campaign; Obama picks up new support
- Defense secretary says he cannot imagine dropping aid into Myanmar without junta's permission
- General Motors buys its Detroit Renaissance Center headquarters for $626 million
- $1B deal in New York to develop West Side rail yards collapses after a zoning 'impasse'
- National Hockey League Glance
- Oil prices holding above US$124 a barrel after record settlement
- Bolivia's Morales agrees to stand for election in proposed recall vote
- Red Wings roll past Stars 4-1 in West finals opener
- Expand or contract _ Asian leagues ponder revamps
- Expand or contract _ Asian leagues ponder revamps
- North Korea turns over nuclear weapons papers, but full account of nuclear past elusive
- Google execs: Search leader still hopes to strike long-term ad deal with Yahoo
- Pierce and Allen, start scoring, LeBron still slumping as Celtics win 89-73 in Game 2
- Canada, Sweden win qualifying round openers
- Bolivia's Morales agrees to stand for election in proposed recall vote
- Arizona's Webb goes to 8-0 in eight starts with three-hit 8-3 victory over Philadelphia
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Kevin Youkilis' hits eighth Detroit homer and Josh Beckett fans 8 to help Boston beat Tigers 5-1
- Appeal rules in favor of US syndicate
- Gold Reserves Inc. says permit rescinded for Venezuela mine
- Gold Reserve Inc. says permit rescinded for Venezuela mine
- New Zealand lawmaker sent to trial on corruption, other charges
- Arizona's Webb goes to 8-0 in eight starts with three-hit 8-3 victory over Philadelphia
- National League Standings
- Copa Libertadores: San Lorenzo rallies to 2-2 with River to win quarterfinal berth on aggregate
- Japan Airlines reduces losses in fourth quarter on cost cuts, forecasts lower profit
- New Zealand official says pro and anti whaling lobbies seek diplomacy to end rows
- Canada, Sweden win qualifying round openers
- National Basketball Association
- Survey says oil and gas executives see oil prices falling
- Japan Airlines reduces losses in fourth quarter on cost cuts, forecasts lower profit
- Malaysian opposition leader faces sedition probe for allegedly insulting sultan
- Bejing to bolster subway, bus security checkpoints starting at the end of June
- NZ coach Bracewell to quit when contract ends
- Pierce and Allen, start scoring, LeBron still slumping as Celtics win 89-73 in Game 2
- Severe storms cause damage in 4 Southern states
- China's Ping An Insurance says holding off on Shanghai A-share issue to volatile markets
- Chrysler releases Dodge Challenger muscle car into market challenged by gas prices
- Report: Hong Kong market to allow foreign companies to list through depository receipts
- Severe storms cause damage in 4 Southern states
- China producer price index up 8.1 pct in April; vice premier vows controls to fight inflation
- Copa Libertadores: Santos picks apart Cucuta, heads to quarterfinals
- Malaysian opposition leader faces sedition probe for allegedly insulting sultan
- UN says Myanmar's refusal to grant visas is unprecedented in modern relief history
- Tornado blows vehicles off highway in N. Carolina, kills 1
- Oil prices hold near record above US$124 a barrel on bullish momentum, weaker US dollar
- Tornado blows vehicles off highway in N. Carolina, kills 1
- Why is Myanmar's junta afraid of letting foreign aid workers help cyclone victims?
- New Zealand official says pro and anti whaling lobbies seek diplomacy to end rows
- Beckett gets 1,000th strikeout as Red Sox down Tigers
- UN says Myanmar's refusal to grant visas is unprecedented in modern relief history
- Australia vice captain withdraws from start of West Indies tour
- Copa Libertadores
- Gates Foundation donates US$3 million for Myanmar cyclone disaster relief effort
- UN says Myanmar's refusal to grant visas is unprecedented in modern relief history
- Aid group says NKoreans dying of starvation, warns of massive famine
- Pakistan's Sharif says only 'political will' required to restore judges
- Copa Libertadores: Nine-man San Lorenzo overwhelms River, Santos also into quarters
- Bill Gates says Microsoft will focus on going its own way after Yahoo deal collapse
- Japanese shares drop 2.06 percent on Toyota's sluggish forecast
- Japanese shares drop 2.06 percent on Toyota's sluggish forecast
- Japan's Nikkei stock index drops 2.1 percent on Toyota's sluggish earnings forecast
- Oil prices hold above US$124 a barrel after hitting record
- Australia vice captain withdraws from start of West Indies tour
- Japan Airlines reduces losses in fourth quarter on cost cuts, forecasts lower profit
- Pakistani rupee slides to record low against US dollar as economic problems mount
- Australian central bank raises inflation forecast, says it will stay higher longer
- Australian central bank raises inflation forecast, says it will stay higher longer
- Tornado blows vehicles off highway in N. Carolina, kills 1
- Report: PNG minister admits meeting Taiwanese middleman
- China producer price index up 8.1 percent in April; vice premier vows to fight inflation
- UN says Myanmar's refusal to grant visas is unprecedented in modern relief history
- Liu looking to kick start quest for Olympic gold with win in Japan
- Liu looking to kick start quest for Olympic gold with win in Japan
- Diageo PLC unveils euro650 million plan to consolidate Guinness brewing operations in Ireland
- Report: Netherlands to protest after scheduling row hits Uber Cup
- Berlin's Holocaust memorial to host open-air concert
- Microsoft will focus on going its own way after Yahoo deal collapse, Bill Gates says
- Dollar falls against euro, yen in Asia after ECB keeps key rate unchanged
- Diageo PLC unveils euro650 million plan to consolidate Guinness brewing operations in Ireland
- Local transport, train workers stage four-hour strike across Italy
- Australia vice captain Clarke withdraws from start of West Indies tour
- Liu looking to kick start quest for Olympic gold with win in Japan
- Allianz writes down euro845 million related to subprime investments
- Sri Lankan election in former rebel area marred by accusations of violence
- Italian dominance to be tested in Giro d'Italia beginning Saturday
- UN says Myanmar's refusal to grant visas is unprecedented in modern relief history
- Euro edges higher against US dollar in aftermath of ECB meeting
- Woman donates kidney to her former English teacher
- Pakistani rupee slides to record low against US dollar as economic problems mount
- Hong Kong's key stock index drops 1.5 percent as investors sell real estate companies
- Repossession orders in England and Wales up 17 percent in first quarter
- Clinton urges supporters to ignore calls to end her campaign; Obama picks up new support
- Hong Kong's key stock index drops 1.5 percent as investors sell real estate companies
- New Zealand official says pro and anti whaling lobbies seek diplomacy to end rows
- Turkish Grand Prix Results
- UN says Myanmar's refusal to grant visas is unprecedented in modern relief history
- Oil prices rise to record high near US$125 a barrel
- US diplomat says Washington wants open elections in Bangladesh, not under emergency rule
- Kovalainen recovers from crash in Spain to take second in practice for Turkish GP behind Massa
- Super 14: Hurricanes beat Force to close on semifinals
- Repossession orders in England and Wales up 17 percent in first quarter
- China stocks fall on inflation news; bargain-hunting trims losses
- Linde 1Q net profit falls 64 percent
- Scolari wants to stay as Portugal coach, denies Man City deal
- Oil prices rise to record high near US$125 a barrel
- US dollar mostly lower, gold up in European morning trading
- China producer price index up 8.1 percent in April; vice premier vows to fight inflation
- Why is Myanmar's junta afraid of letting foreign aid workers help cyclone victims?
- Disease outbreaks remain a worry in Myanmar
- Mbeki visits Zimbabwe; concerns over continued fighting
- Prosecutors bring misdemeanor proceedings against ex-Siemens chairman Heinrich von Pierer
- Oil prices rise to record high above US$125 a barrel
- British Airways to begin shifting long haul flights to Heathrow's Terminal 5 in June
- China's Ping An Insurance says holding off on new Shanghai A-share issue to volatile markets
- Tornado knocks vehicles around in N. Carolina, kills 1
- Britain includes Zara Phillips in five-rider equestrian team for Beijing Olympics
- Sylvinho ruled out of Barcelona's final two games
- Diageo PLC unveils euro650 million plan to consolidate Guinness brewing operations in Ireland
- Kovalainen recovers from crash in Spain to take second in practice for Turkish GP behind Massa
- Jack Gibson, Australia's "Supercoach" dies before centenary test
- FIVB ready to fight EU labor laws on '4+2' player rule
- Pakistani rupee slides to record low against US dollar as economic problems mount
- Hong Kong market to allow foreign companies to list through depository receipts
- As freedoms roll back in the ex-Soviet world, Ukraine becomes an island of freedom
- Czech captain Tomas Rosicky to miss Euro 2008 due to injury
- Child death toll in China from hand, foot and mouth virus outbreak rises to 34
- EURO 2008: Austria coach Hickersberger looking to avoid another humiliation
- EURO 2008: Loew faces first big tournament after succeeding Klinsmann at helm of Germany
- EURO 2008: Beenhakker guides Poland to its first European Championship, collects accolades
- EURO 2008: Croatia's Slaven Bilic is an out-of-the-ordinary soccer coach
- EURO 2008 FOCUS: Germans, winless in 12 years at European Championship, confident they will do well at Euro 2008
- Swedish Parliament OKs plans to start dismantling state pharmacy monopoly
- Fulham, Reading and Birmingham prepare to avoid relegation from the Premier League
- London's FTSE-100 index down 81.4 points at 6189.4
- House passes massive homeowner rescue plan, defying Bush veto threat
- Jury selection set to begin R. Kelly child pornography trial in Chicago
- Most Asian markets fall; Nikkei drops 2.1 percent on Toyota's bleak forecast
- Jack Gibson, Australia's "Supercoach" dies before centenary test
- Obama wins endorsements from superdelegates in New Jersey, Oregon
- Former captain Bruce can stop Manchester United winning another title
- Czech captain Tomas Rosicky to miss Euro 2008 due to injury
- Speedy new character played by Brea Grant debuts on new season of NBC's `Heroes' this fall
- Spain midfielder David Albelda drops appeal against Valencia
- Obama wins endorsements from superdelegates in New Jersey, Oregon
- UNICEF: Bangladesh to open vitamin A, de-worming campaign for children
- Arsenal manager Wenger plays down report of Hleb departure
- General Motors buys its Detroit Renaissance Center headquarters for $626 million
- Kangaroos beat Kiwis 28-12 in Centenary test
- Kangaroos beat Kiwis 28-12 in Centenary test
- Radio broadcaster Clear Channel reports profit climbed, revenue up in 1st-qtr
- Lee Pace picks up `The Fall,' but the `Pushing Daisies' star won't push it too much
- US economic weakness trims March trade deficit with imports falling sharply
- Italian dominance to be tested in Giro d'Italia beginning Saturday
- Citigroup lays out financial targets to investors, predicts 9 percent revenue growth
- Prosecutors open proceedings against Siemens ex-boss amid corruption investigations
- Myanmar seizes UN relief material while its cyclone stricken population live in misery
- US economic weakness trims March trade deficit with imports falling sharply
- Obama wins endorsement of government employees union, picks up superdelegate
- Report: Polish finance minister says no date for euro adoption in place
- Myanmar seizes UN relief material while its cyclone stricken population live in misery
- LA federal judge reopens Notorious B.I.G. wrongful-death lawsuit
- Telecom Italian 1Q earnings down 35 percent; domestic revenue down and Brazilian losses
- Citigroup lays out financial targets to investors, predicts 9 percent revenue growth
- Diageo PLC to overhaul Irish breweries, pare back iconic Guinness plant in Dublin
- Obama wins endorsements from 3 superdelegates and government employees union
- US economic weakness trims March trade deficit with imports falling sharply
- Arkansas woman prepares to welcome 18th child into family; plans more
- FC Barcelona midfielder Xavi says players are mainly to blame for Rijkaard's dismissal
- Italian defender Zaccardo signs for Wolfsburg in Bundesliga
- Zinc miners poised for strike over pay, discrimination
- Czech captain Tomas Rosicky to miss Euro 2008 due to injury
- England wins Fair Play league and gets extra UEFA Cup spot
- Oil prices rise to record high near US$126 a barrel on weaker US dollar
- Ferrari dominates Turkish GP practice sessions, Kovalainen recovers from crash in Spain
- Myanmar seizes UN relief material while its cyclone stricken people live in misery
- US stocks open lower as AIG reveals need for cash, oil surges
- Python post: packaged snakes cause scare at German mail office
- Oil prices rise to record high above US$126 a barrel on weaker US dollar
- Indian shares drop 2 percent, dragged down by Reliance Industries, banks
- Why is Myanmar's junta afraid of letting foreign aid workers help cyclone victims?
- Eriksson prepares for what could be last game with Man City
- Canada confirms decision to reject foreign takeover of space technology company
- ATP-Rome Masters Results
- Citigroup sets plan to shed $500 billion in assets, grow revenue as part of new structure
- Serbia government approves EU, Russia deals ahead of key election on weekend
- Wawrinka rallies past Blake to reach semifinals at Rome Masters
- Sao Paulo seeks record sixth title as Brazilian championship begins
- Harbhajan Singh appears before inquiry commissioner in slapping row
- Wawrinka rallies past Blake to reach semifinals at Rome Masters
- Canada reaffirms rejection of proposed takeover involving space technology company
- Ferguson accuses Bolton players of celebrating ahead of Premier League title deciders
- US stocks decline as AIG reveals need for cash, oil surges
- Hundreds of ethnic Albanians protest Serbia holding weekend poll in Kosovo
- Report: Polish finance minister says no date for euro adoption in place
- US House passes massive homeowner rescue plan, defying Bush veto threat
- Dinara Safina ends Serena Williams' win streak at German Open
- Sri Lankan election in former rebel area marred by accusations of violence
- Myanmar seizes UN relief material while its cyclone stricken people live in misery
- Manchester United financial figures reveal significant loss and debt to creditors
- Eriksson prepares for what could be last game with Man City
- Government urges US appeals court to keep meatpackers from testing all cattle for mad cow
- ICC warns India over poor playing surface in test match against South Africa
- Dinara Safina ends Serena Williams' win streak at German Open
- Oil futures pass $126 a barrel on Venezuela supply concerns, weaker dollar
- Allianz writes down euro845 million related to subprime investments
- Aid organizers: Relief failing to reach hundreds of thousands of Myanmar cyclone victims
- Canada confirms decision to reject foreign takeover of space technology company
- Report: Brazil wants to join OPEC after discovery of deep-water oil reserves
- Fees for `.org' Internet domain names to increase 10 pct, following pricier `.com' and `.net'
- Italian cyclist Ascani banned for 2 years after testing positive for EPO
- Citigroup plans to shed almost $500 billion in assets, grow revenue as part of new structure
- Angolan president urges party to campaign aggressively for 1st general elections since '92
- Porto, 2 other clubs, punished in Portuguese match-fixing scandal
- Ireland omits Trimble for tour of New Zealand, Australia
- Chelsea manager Avram Grant knows who to blame if his team fails to win Premier League
- Hutchison, Cosco in bidding for Greece's main container terminal
- Italy reaches deal with Cleveland museum for return of disputed antiquities
- Billionaire Kerkorian starts offer to buy Ford shares at $8.50 to increase stake by 20M shares
- UN weather agency forecasts heavy rains in Myanmar next week
- Porto, 2 other clubs, punished in Portuguese match-fixing scandal
- Aid organizers: Relief failing to reach hundreds of thousands of Myanmar cyclone victims
- Maple Garden offers Mom's Day package
- Orthodox South Korean cooking at Sunworld Dynasty Hotel Taipei
- Westin Taipei's Hampton Court introduces summer treat
- Miramar Garden Taipei offers Mother's Day special treat
- Celebrate Mother's Day at Far Eastern
- Sidelines
- Detroit romp to victory over Dallas in opener
- Barcelona to replace Rijkaard
- Federer tames Karlovic at Rome Masters
- Beckett gets 1,000th strikeout as Red Sox thump Tigers
- Surging Garcia's 66 good for a 2-stroke lead at TPC
- Henin admits personal doubts after Berlin loss
- Parker, Ginobili shine for San Antonio
- Schwarzenegger challenges carmakers to cut emissions
- Pro- and-anti whaling groups seek diplomacy to end arguments, says New Zealand official
- Deal struck to save major tract of California land
- JAL reduces fourth quarter losses
- Taipei shares slide lower
- Ethiopia launches coffee branding, marketing drive
- Dollar rangebound in Asia following Fed interest rate cut
- Wall Street shares rise on positive retail figures
- Qatar seeks compensation from Boeing
- WiMAX sets to transform wireless Internet with support from Google
- China's Xiamen airport considers partnerships with Taiwan airlines
- China producer price index rose 8.1 percent in April
- Global jet accident rate rose in 2007, IATA says
- New York auction prices ease fears of faltering art market
- In Brief
- General Motors to pay up to US$200m to help end strike
- Sterling Commerce gaining market share, executives say
- Google hopes to strike ad deal with Yahoo
- In Brief
- Former Miss Washington leads prayers at the pump for cheaper gas
- Ne-Yo hosts a Sunday brunch for moms
- Lancome in surprise contract dispute with Thurman
- U.S. consumers rank last in world survey of environmental consumption practices
- Is it time to microchip grandma?
- How does Sex and the City avoid the age problem?
- At MIT, students work on low-tech inventions with a high impact
- Military looks for Humvee successor
- In Brief
- Death toll from China disease hits 34, media says
- Marine given two years in Japan sex case
- U.S. calls files on Chavez authentic, report declares
- Nuclear missiles, tanks parade across Red Square in Moscow
- Legalize selling sex, criminalize buying it
- In Brief
- Politician faces probe over sedition in Malaysia
- Olmert fights for political life in bribery scandal
- Bolivia's Morales wants referendum
- U.S. denies capture al-Qaida chief in Iraq
- In Brief
- Airline companies to increase ticket prices by around 30%
- Bombing suspect arrested in Yunlin
- Special exhibition at museum looks at pineapple cultivation
- Taiwan national baseball team faces tough games in Olympics
- Local scholars say visit to Japan by Hu 'symbolic'
- DPP task force cries 'fraud'
- Asian security forum piles pressure on Myanmar
- West Beirut under control of gunmen from Hezbollah
- Middleman in scandal mulls return to Taiwan
- Clinton urges supporters to ignore calls to end her campaign; Obama picks up new support
- Obama wins endorsements from 4 superdelegates and government employees union
- McCain disputes blogger report that he voted against Bush
- Interior minister-designate dies
- Obama's 4-year rocket ride leaves fans and rivals marveling, and Americans reassessing
- Even with Hillary Clinton as an option, many feminists back Obama
- US government urges appeals court to keep meatpackers from testing all cattle for mad cow
- Johnny Depp's half brother Daniel to publish novel
- NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg gives advice to Boris Johnson, new mayor London
- Dinara Safina ends Serena Williams' win streak at German Open
- Former Austrian IOC member Philipp von Schoeller has died age 86
- Federer loses his sixth match of year, falling to Stepanek at Rome Masters
- US says lack of aid pushing Myanmar's citizens "right off the cliff"
- ATP-Rome Masters Results
- Federer loses his sixth match of year, falling to Stepanek at Rome Masters
- Argentine cyclist banned from Giro d'Italia after positive doping test
- Outspoken Keegan survives showdown meeting with Newcastle owner
- Canada confirms decision to reject US takeover of part of prized space technology company
- South African leader Mbeki visits Zimbabwe; concerns over continued fighting
- Data-recovery specialist's top new war story: salvaging info from disk in shuttle accident
- Ricksen says loyalties are with Zenit in UEFA Cup final against his former team
- ArcelorMittal alleges Esmark breached contract to buy Sparrows Point steel mill in US
- London's FTSE-100 index down 59.3 points at 6211.50
- US dollar mostly lower, gold up in European trading
- Citigroup plans to shed almost $500 billion in assets, grow revenue as part of new structure
- Felix dips under 11 seconds in 100 meters for first time, Oliver becomes 8th fastest 110 hurdler ever
- Madrid picked as venue for Spain's Davis Cup semifinal with United States
- Myanmar seizes UN aid shipments, forecast calls for heavy rain in areas devastated by cyclone
- Italian dominance to be tested in Giro d'Italia beginning Saturday
- WTA-German Open Results
- Czech captain Tomas Rosicky to miss Euro 2008 due to injury
- Madrid picked as venue for Spain's Davis Cup semifinal with United States
- Diageo PLC to overhaul Irish breweries, pare back iconic Guinness plant in Dublin
- Massa leads Ferrari sweep of Turkish GP practice sessions, Kovalainen recovers from crash
- Hezbollah gunmen seize control of Beirut neighborhoods
- Aid organizers: Relief failing to reach hundreds of thousands of Myanmar cyclone victims
- US government urges appeals court to keep meatpackers from testing all cattle for mad cow
- Karlsson shoots course record at Italian Open to take lead after 2nd round
- US dental student finds wallet stolen 35 years ago, tracks down its owner
- Madrid picked as venue for Spain's Davis Cup semifinal with United States
- Red Cross: aid reaches 220,000 cyclone victims in Myanmar
- 3-time Dakar Rally champion to organize new race in Africa
- Canada confirms decision to reject US takeover of part of prized space technology company
- Aid agencies express fear that cyclone survivors will die as Myanmar junta dithers over access
- Tool lets retailers use DNA to show meat's origin, safety
- Wheat drops on higher output forecast, corn futures surge
- Felix sets world-leading times 100 and 400, Oliver becomes 8th fastest 110 hurdler ever
- Madrid picked as venue for Spain's Davis Cup semifinal with United States
- South African leader Mbeki visits Zimbabwe; concerns over continued fighting
- NC officials: Fatal twister could have been worse
- Ford says it first learned of Kirk Kerkorian's interest in investment in early April
- Glenn Close's best-known roles belie love of dogs
- WTA-German Open Results
- Dinara Safina ends Serena Williams' win streak at German Open
- Aid organizers: Relief failing to reach hundreds of thousands of Myanmar cyclone victims
- Myanmar seizes UN aid shipments, heavy rain forecase in areas devastated by cyclone
- South African leader Mbeki visits Zimbabwe; concerns over continued fighting
- ATP-Rome Masters Results
- Team bosses hopeful that Danica Patrick's NASCAR win carries over to F1
- Doha Super Grand Prix Results
- Singer Mary J. Blige creates foundation to help women with careers and confidence
- Hezbollah seizes swaths of Muslim Beirut, proving its power in Lebanon
- Oil passes $126 a barrel on Venezuela supply concerns, weaker dollar
- Team bosses hopeful that Danica Patrick's IndyCar win carries over to F1
- Gold up
- Developer to build 62-story Nobu hotel, luxury condos and another restaurant in New York
- Super 14: Nel scores early try as Bulls defeat ACT Brumbies 28-17
- Hezbollah seizes swaths of Muslim Beirut, proving its power in Lebanon
- Alitalia: Berlusconi envoy seeks info for possible Italian investor interest in airline
- DMX arrested on drug, animal cruelty charges
- Avalanche won't renew coach Joel Quenneville's contract
- Oil futures pass $126 a barrel on Venezuela supply concerns, weaker dollar
- Harrah's Entertainment swings to loss on costs associated with buyout, slower economy
- Rapper DMX arrested on drug, animal cruelty charges
- Henin withdraws from Italian Open citing fatigue
- Dollar slips moderately against euro, but gains on pound as US trade deficit narrows
- Ford says it first learned of Kirk Kerkorian's interest in investment in early April
- Judge sentences Hulk Hogan's son to 8 months in jail for reckless driving crash
- English driver Lloyd hospitalized after crash, joined by crewman hit by Patrick's car in pits
- Rapper DMX arrested for drugs, animal cruelty
- Microsoft appeals $1.4 billion fine imposed by European Commission for antitrust violation
- Consumer, civic groups already targeting potential Google, Yahoo advertising deal
- McCain disputes blogger report that he voted against Bush
- Russia defeats Belarus 4-3 in shootout to remain unbeaten at hockey world championship
- Schwarzenegger decries film productions moving out of state
- IMF completes Turkey review, freeing up $3.65 billion loan
- Wheat drops on higher output forecast, corn futures surge
- 335 Eli Lilly employees accept buyout offer from drug maker, jobs will end June 30
- Canadian authorities say no infectious disease outbreak on quarantined train
- US economic weakness trims March trade deficit with imports falling sharply
- Consumer, civic groups already targeting potential Google, Yahoo advertising deal
- Bush administration wants answers to lawmakers' questions on Indian nuclear deal kept secret
- US pastors asked to give partisan political sermons, in fight against ban by tax agency
- Attendees at Sun Microsystems conference in San Francisco sickened with norovirus
- Hezbollah seizes swaths of Muslim Beirut, proving its power in Lebanon
- Hotel official: Toni Braxton's Las Vegas show will remain dark until June 6
- Avalanche won't renew coach Joel Quenneville's contract
- Felix sets world-leading times 100 and 400, Oliver becomes 8th fastest 110 hurdler ever
- Bush administration wants answers to lawmakers' questions on Indian nuclear deal kept secret
- Records show civil rights activist Sharpton owes overdue taxes, other penalties
- Chelsea manager Avram Grant knows who to blame if his team fails to win Premier League
- Russia defeats Belarus 4-3 in shootout to remain unbeaten at hockey world championship
- Gannett offers buyouts to 160 workers at 5 newspapers as ad revenue falls
- Goalie Olie Kolzig confirms he won't play again for Washington Capitals
- Air Canada, big plane leasing company disclose 2-year delay in adding Boeing's 787 to fleets
- 'Idol' finalists bask in adoration of home fans
- Cuban Central Bank report advocates stronger peso, fewer subsidies
- Colombia discloses new documents tying top Venezuelan officials to leftist rebels
- Apple agrees to settle iPod battery-life lawsuit in Canada
- Perry in the lead, surrounded by veterans at Sawgrass
- Clinton urges supporters to ignore calls to end her campaign; Obama picks up new support
- Brazil president finds 'risk free' US economy laughable
- Facebook to let users carry profiles with them to other Web sites
- Proposed MLK memorial in draws fire from arts panel over its 'confrontational' style
- Prosecutors open proceedings against Siemens ex-boss amid corruption investigations
- Zimbabwe opposition does not meet with visiting mediator Mbeki of South Africa
- Analysis: 'Hillary Democrats' could be up for grabs
- Myanmar cyclone crisis casts a pall over already criticized constitution vote
- Growing number of US scientists are mobilizing for public office
- Hulk Hogan's son to serve 8 months for crash
- FedEx lowers 4th-quarter forecast, blames high cost of fuel, weak shipping demand
- Ferguson, bullied into staying at Man United by wife, on verge of 10th English title
- Colombia discloses new documents tying top Venezuelan officials to leftist rebels
- Hezbollah fighters show off might by sweeping Sunni rivals out of Beirut's Muslim sector
- Mexico's Chivas says defender 'Maza' Rodriguez to transfer to PSV Eindhoven
- Sorenstam, Ochoa duel for lead at LPGA tourney, show why they're world's top female golfers
- Swedish standout Fabian Brunnstrom signs 2-year deal with NHL's Dallas Stars
- US military considering new cremation policies in wake of crematorium scandal
- Walters: Jones going through 'difficult time'
- NC officials: Fatal twister could have been worse
- Two-time Darlington winner Biffle wins pole as 41 drivers break track record on sleek surface
- Brewers starter Yovani Gallardo confirms he's having surgery on a torn ligament in right knee
- Uma Thurman sues Lancome after cosmetics company targets her over same advertising dispute
- Sri Lanka holds provincial election in newly freed east amid rebel attacks
- Barbara Walters says Star Jones going through 'difficult time'
- Youkilis, Red Sox assert themselves by taking 3 of 4 from Tigers
- Grant riled by speculation over his future as Chelsea prepares for unlikely attempt for title
- Myanmar approves US aid cargo flight, forecast calls for heavy rain in cyclone-hit areas
- Chavez's ex-wife says Venezuelan president is suing her over daughter
- Sri Lanka holds provincial election in newly freed east amid rebel attacks
- Myanmar's cyclone wipes out large, extended families, leaving desperate survivors
- Australian Olympic chief Coates says podium protests possible in Beijing
- Bush administration wants to keep answers regarding Indian nuclear deal secret
- H5N1 bird flu found in swan, third case in northern Japan in recent weeks
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Hundreds of activists stage protest in Malaysia against Myanmar referendum
- Obama steams toward Democratic nomination as Clinton's bid falters
- National Hockey League
- Hong Kong stock index adds 2 Chinese companies, drops local ones
- Penguins beat Flyers 4-2 to claim first game of Eastern semifinal series
- Sri Lanka Tamil rebels sink navy ship on east coast; new ground fighting kills 26
- National Basketball Association
- Boozer snaps out of slump for Jazz, cuts Lakers' series lead to 2-1
- American League Leaders
- Malaysian peace monitors leave Philippines as peace talks with Muslim rebels stall
- Vandalism of historic cabin in Colorado forest done by 'SpongeBob fanatics,' official says
- Ninth inning homer snaps scoreless tie as Rays beat Angels
- National League Leaders
- Milwaukee snaps losing streak with last-gasp win over Cardinals
- Liu off to winning start at Osaka Grand Prix
- Even with Hillary Clinton as an option, many feminists back Obama
- Olympic medalist Yaowapa forced into retirement by injury
- Rights group unhappy that Britain did not charge ex-Sri Lankan rebel with alleged abuses
- Sri Lanka's tumultuous east worries about security, future as voters go to polls
- China's president Hu ends 'satisfactory and successful' Japan visit
- Following year of division, US Supreme Court avoids the 5-4 splits _ so far
- As Obama closes in on Democratic nomination, he begins to focus on McCain
- IAAF Japan Grand Prix Results
- Incoming Taiwan interior minister dies after hiking: TV report
- Red Bull's Mark Weber sets pace at Turkish GP practice
- Report: Drinking age in New Delhi likely to be lowered to 21 from 25
- Turkish Grand Prix Results
- Former rugby star Ben Tune injured in race crash
- 'Young Forrest Gump' actor leaving Army, heading to Oregon for film role playing soldier
- WTA-German Open Results
- Myanmar cyclone crisis casts pall over discredited constitution vote
- Zimbabwe opposition to contest runoff, leader to return soon
- Preventing disease outbreaks is 'race against time' for cyclone victims in Myanmar
- Super 14: Evans scores 23 points as Blues beat Highlanders 40-15
- Liu off to winning start at Osaka Grand Prix
- Tony Blair's wife says his belief that Iraq war was right persuaded him to seek third term
- Ivanovic beats Szavay to reach semifinals of upset-filled German Open
- South Korea plans to double its Tamiflu drug stockpile as bird flu spreads
- Eastern Sri Lanka holds election amid allegations of intimidation, voting fraud
- EURO 2008: After winning as player, Van Basten is back for a challenge as coach
- EURO 2008: Domenech happy to confound critics in search of success
- Front-runner in Taiwan ruling party leadership race seeks consensus on island sovereignty
- EURO 2008: Too young, too inexperienced, too introverted: Donadoni wants to prove to his critics he belongs
- EURO 2008: Tenacious tactician Victor Piturca hopes to take Romania to success at Euro 2008
- EURO 2008: Ronaldo has chance to prove himself as world's best player
- Injured Flintoff misses England's first 2 tests against New Zealand
- Real Madrid to play friendly against Al Nasr in Saudi Arabia in May
- Myanmar holds vote on constitution to cement junta's hold despite cyclone crisis
- Barcelona to field depleted squad for Rijkaard's final home match
- Massa starts on pole ahead of Kovalainen for Sunday's Turkish GP
- Turkish Grand Prix Results
- Manchester United, Chelsea face nervous final day with title on line
- ATP-Rome Masters Results
- Warid Telecom plans US$250 million new investment in Bangladesh
- Warid Telecom plans US$250 million new investment in Bangladesh
- IAAF Japan Grand Prix Results
- Australian Rules football result
- Super 14: Canterbury beats Reds 27-21 with late tries
- Wawrinka advances to Rome Masters final when Roddick pulls out
- Zimbabwe opposition to contest runoff, leader to return soon
- WTA-German Open Results
- Incoming Taiwan interior minister hospitalized after heart stops
- Former Liverpool coach Miller introduced as manager of Japanese team
- Former Liverpool coach Miller introduced as manager of Japanese team
- Safina reaches German Open final after big week of upsets
- As Obama closes in on Democratic nomination, he begins to focus on McCain
- English Soccer Results
- Bristol City beats Crystal Palace 2-1 in promotion playoffs
- Scottish Soccer Results
- ATP-Rome Masters Results
- Venice film festival to honor director Ermanno Olmi for life's work
- Main parties in Serbia's parliamentary elections
- Facts and figures about Serbia
- Milosevic's ghost haunts Serbia as nationalists exploit deep-seated disenchantment with West
- Eastern Sri Lankan elections marred by allegations of intimidation, voting fraud
- Rangers beats Dundee United 3-1 to keep pressure on Celtic
- Incoming Taiwan interior minister dies
- Jenna Bush's private wedding at dad's Texas ranch is upbeat moment of Bush presidency
- Roddick and Stepanek retire from Rome Masters semifinals, setting up Djokovic-Wawrinka final
- Rangers beats Dundee United 3-1 to keep pressure on Celtic
- Fired Barcelona coach Rijkaard accepts blame for team's troubles
- Dementieva reaches final by making Ivanovic latest upset victim at German Open
- Analysis: Some good economic news is a mirage masking weakness in US economy
- Ferguson, bullied into staying at Man United by wife, on verge of 10th English title
- Super 14: Sharks keep semifinal hopes alive with 33-14 win over Cheetahs
- Witnesses: Myanmar vote heavily favors military-backed constitution amid irregularities
- Jenna Bush's private wedding at dad's Texas ranch is upbeat moment of Bush presidency
- Sidelines
- Federer ousted by Stepanek, Roddick through
- Pittsburgh score 4-2 win against Flyers in opener
- Milwaukee snaps 6-game losing streak
- Chelsea's Grant calls for play-off to decide Premier League crown
- Garcia maintains his cool despite Sawgrass mishap
- Turkish GP domintaed by Ferarri
- Boozer finds touch, leads Jazz over L.A.
- Diabetic chef fights his destructive urge to eat
- Riding through Reagan country
- Online ad deal faces opposition
- FedEx lowers profit outlook on fuel costs, low demand
- OPEC members to stick to meeting schedule
- Brazil warns EU against biofuel import barrier
- Cuban Central Bank advocates stronger peso
- U.S. economic weakness trims trade deficit
- Turks want no more deals with IMF
- Surrogate mothers fulfilling gay men's parenthood dreams
- Kenya's nomads feeling pain of food price rises
- Time for Clintons to take high road
- In Brief
- Two killed in Afghan protest
- Hamas militants fire rockets into Israel following Gaza air strikes
- Malaysia troops begin pullout from troubled Philippine south
- Clashes leave 19 Kurdish rebels and six soldiers dead in Turkey
- Sri Lanka rebels sink navy ship as residents prepare for election
- Computex Taipei awards for design and technology
- Angkor Airways stops Taipei-Angkor flights
- Taipei police chief to serve as NPA director
- The more open Taiwan is, the safer it will be, says Ma
- Chang Gung University to host meet on parasites
- In Brief
- Many take advantage of free hepatitis tests at Kaohsiung hospital
- People urged to be aware of Vietnam ban on activities
- Most firms don't provide parental leave, poll says
- Tzu Chi delegation visits Myanmar to assess relief needs
- Party would not benefit from Chen withdrawing membership, Chang says
- Incoming interior minister dies while hiking
- DPP chairperson candidates offer plans for new beginning
- Zimbabwe's MDC says to fight run-off against President Mugabe
- Myanmar holds vote despite cyclone devastation
- Taiwan wants U.S. to lead in push for WHO participation
- Scottish Soccer Results
- Decisions, questions loom for New York congressman in wake of affair, secret daughter
- Witnesses: Myanmar vote heavily favors military-backed constitution amid irregularities
- Preventing disease outbreaks is 'race against time' for cyclone victims in Myanmar
- Slipstream wins 1st Giro stage; Christian Vandevelde takes leader's jersey
- Obama's 4-year rocket ride leaves fans and rivals marveling, and Americans reassessing
- Crash has positive effect on Kovalainen's F1 campaign as he starts 2nd in Turkey
- Pakistani minister warns of political crisis over deadlocked judges issue
- Roddick and Stepanek retire from Rome Masters semifinals, setting up Djokovic-Wawrinka final
- German lawyer arrested for suspected money laundering in bank blackmail case
- Rangers beats Dundee United 3-1 to keep pressure on Celtic
- Lineup For Turkish F1 GP
- Sri Lanka Tamil rebels sink navy ship on east coast; new ground fighting kills 26
- Olympics-bound Du Toit wins 100-meter freestyle title at Paralympic World Cup
- Slipstream wins 1st Giro stage; Christian Vandevelde takes leader's jersey
- Werder Bremen hammers Hannover 6-1, Duisburg and Rostock are relegated in Bundesliga
- Dementieva reaches final by making Ivanovic latest upset victim at German Open
- German Soccer Summaries
- US Democratic senator calls for pressure to change directions on energy policy
- Werder Bremen hammers Hannover 6-1, Duisburg and Rostock are relegated in Bundesliga
- Alonso sees bright future for Renault despite slow start to F1 season
- Carter reflects on 'remarkable' life of his mother in new book
- Hennie Otto shoots 9-under 63 to lead by 4 strokes after 3rd round of Italian Open
- Invoking history, White House asks judge to stay out of subpoena fight
- Men's European Gymnastics Results
- Zimbabwe opposition to contest runoff, leader to return soon
- Lemaire says he'll return for 8th season with NHL's Minnesota Wild
- Chavez supports China on Tibet, accuses US of trying to 'sabotage' Olympics
- As Obama closes in on Democratic nomination, he begins to focus on McCain
- Real-life skull worship inspires new 'Indiana Jones' film; belief in 'special powers' persists
- Giuseppe Gibilisco aiming for Beijing Olympics after being cleared of doping
- Both semifinals at Rome Masters end with retirements, setting up Djokovic-Wawrinka final
- Giro d'Italia Results
- Myanmar's junta holds election to cement hold on power despite cyclone crisis
- English Soccer Results
- Governor tours NC tornado damage areas
- Autoworkers union: American Axle proposal includes closing 3 plants
- History favors Massa at Turkish GP but Kovalainen looking to change that
- Autoworkers union: American Axle proposal includes closing 3 plants
- Galatasaray beats Genclerbirligi Oftas 2-0 to win Turkish league title
- Murdoch's News Corp. says it has withdrawn its bid to purchase New York newspaper Newsday
- Copa Libertadores
- Maine shipyard christens destroyer named for Vietnam POW
- Pape, Calleja overshadow the leads as Met opera brings back Verdi's 'Macbeth'
- Obama overtakes Clinton in superdelegate endorsements
- Obama overtakes Clinton in superdelegate endorsements for the first time.
- Vrbata, Kotalik score in shootout to lift Czechs past Belarus 3-2
- Zenit St. Petersburg draws 2-2 with AZ Alkmaar in friendly ahead of UEFA Cup final
- 'Little Mermaid' actor injured in fall at Broadway theater
- Obama overtakes Clinton in support from superdelegates who will decide the Democratic nominee
- Murdoch's News Corp. says it has withdrawn its bid to purchase New York newspaper Newsday
- Person within NBA says Suns' D'Antoni accepts offer to coach Knicks
- Portuguese Soccer Results
- French Soccer Results
- Portuguese champion FC Porto ends league season with 2-0 win at Naval
- 'Little Mermaid' actor injured in fall at Broadway theater
- Super 14: Lions win 33-27 over 14-man Waikato Chiefs team
- Obama overtakes Clinton in superdelegates needed to clinch the Democratic nomination
- Lyon beats Nancy 1-0, Bordeaux wins to sent French title to season's final round
- Pape, Calleja overshadow the leads as Met opera brings back Verdi's 'Macbeth'
- Coordinator of Republican convention quits after report on his firm's ties to Myanmar junta
- Super 14: Waratahs rally for 13-13 draw with Stormers; Both in line for semis
- As Clinton fades, Obama sketches outlines of November race against McCain
- Staal scores four, Canada routs Germany 10-1 at ice hockey worlds
- Jenna Bush's private wedding at dad's Texas ranch is upbeat moment of Bush presidency
- Suns' D'Antoni agrees in principle to contract to coach Knicks
- Obama overtakes Clinton in superdelegates needed to clinch the Democratic nomination
- Author who coined 'cyberspace' returns to his native US state to receive honorary degree
- Ganassi's gambles pays off with Indy 500 pole for Dixon, second for Wheldon
- Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Results
- Ganassi's gambles pays off with Indy 500 pole for Dixon, second for Wheldon
- Lyon beats Nancy 1-0, Bordeaux wins to send French title chase to final round
- As Clinton fades, Obama sketches outlines of November race against McCain
- Sunday, May 18
- Panamanian investigators try to find more people who took poisoned medicine
- Bradley wins split decision to take WBC light-welterweight title from Witter
- Zimbabwe opposition leader to return soon, will take part in runoff elections
- Eric Staal scores 4 goals to help Canada rout Germany 10-1
- ANALYSIS: Myanmar set for political, economic shocks
- Serbs choose between road to EU and renewed isolation as divided nation holds key elections
- Main parties in Serbia's parliamentary elections
- Facts and figures about Serbia
- Steady Sorenstam shoots 69 to take 3-stroke lead; Ochoa struggles, fades
- Goydos shoots 70, takes one-shot lead into final round of Players Championship
- Eric Staal scores 4 goals to help Canada rout Germany 10-1
- Murdoch's News Corp. says it has withdrawn its bid to purchase New York newspaper Newsday
- Myanmar's junta holds election to cement hold on power despite cyclone crisis
- Chinese win 2 more titles at Fort Lauderdale, Wilkinson gets noticed for bikini
- As Clinton fades, Obama sketches outlines of November race against McCain
- Ecuador president has 'no confidence' in World Bank arbitration arm hearing Occidental case
- Beltran powers New York with five RBIs, Mets club Reds 12-6
- Jeters hits first homer, Yankees snap six-game skid against Detroit 5-2
- Real-life skull worship inspires new 'Indiana Jones' film; belief in 'special powers' persists
- For thousands of debt-ridden Indian farmers, crushed by global change, suicide is only escape
- Eastern Sri Lankan elections marred by allegations of intimidation, voting fraud
- In impoverished Central Asian valley, coal mining is a perilous life
- Jenna Bush's private wedding at dad's Texas ranch is upbeat moment of Bush presidency
- 'Sex and the City' attracts tourists
- Red Wings beat Stars 2-1 for 2-0 lead in conference finals
- Eastern Sri Lankan elections marred by allegations of intimidation, voting fraud
- Round 13: South African upsets scramble playoff race
- Report: China launches homegrown jumbo jet company
- National Basketball Association
- National Hockey League
- LeBron James, Delonte West score 21 apiece as Cavs down Celtics 108-84 in Game 3
- As Clinton fades, Obama sketches outlines of November race against McCain
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Aid finally reaching Myanmar's cyclone victims but foreigners still barred
- Carrie Underwood joins Grand Ole Opry
- Aid group Oxfam warns that lives of 1.5 million people in danger following Myanmar cyclone
- NASCAR-Sprint Cup-Dodge Challenger 500 Results
- Busch tames tough track, hostile fans to claim 3rd Sprint Cup victory of season
- Sri Lanka's ruling party, opposition in close poll race for Eastern Province government
- Former "American Idol" winner Carrie Underwood becomes member of the Grand Ole Opry
- Eric Staal scores 4 goals to help Canada rout Germany 10-1
- Red Wings lose in-form Johan Franzen for 2 games with concussion
- National League Leaders
- Australian rugby league results
- ANALYSIS: Myanmar set for political, economic shocks
- Sate television: Sri Lanka's ruling party wins disputed Eastern Province elections
- Manly beats Broncos 30-12 in Australia's National Rugby League
- Oxfam warns 1.5 million at risk in Myanmar even as some aid reaches survivors
- Accord on restoring judges eludes Pakistan's ruling parties as deadline looms
- Serbs choose between road to EU and renewed isolation as divided nation holds key elections
- Sri Lanka's ruling party wins control of Eastern Province government
- Sri Lanka's ruling party wins control of Eastern Province government
- Preventing disease outbreaks is 'race against time' for cyclone victims in Myanmar
- Maddux becomes ninth pitcher with 350 career wins as Padres down Rockies
- American League Leaders
- Sizemore lights up Indians who crush Blue Jays 12-0
- Basel beats rival Young Boys to become Swiss champions
- G-8 labor officials gather in Japan to seek environment-friendly working style
- Hoggard back in England squad for first two tests against New Zealand
- Chinese man detained for threatening to grab Olympic torch
- Asashoryu upset on first day of Summer Grand Sumo
- Muslim guerrillas blame Philippine president for stalled talks, say they're ready for war
- Accord on restoring judges eludes Pakistan's ruling parties as deadline looms
- Malaysia's 2008 bill to subsidize fuel, food soars to US$15.6 billion, says PM
- Nizhegorodov sets world record in men's 50-K walk; qualifies for Beijing Olympics
- As Clinton fades, Obama sketches outlines of November race against McCain
- Sri Lanka's ruling party wins control of Eastern Province government
- Chinese man detained for threatening to grab Olympic torch
- Serbs choose between road to EU and renewed isolation as divided nation holds key elections
- Kosovo's Serbs go to polls in Serbia's crucial elections
- Thomas and Uber Cups qualifying results
- Serbs choose between road to EU and renewed isolation as divided nation holds key elections
- Former rugby test star Tune out of hospital after race crash
- Accord on reinstating judges eludes Pakistan's ruling parties as deadline looms
- Hoggard back in England squad for first two tests against New Zealand
- Actress Vanessa Williams returns to Syracuse University after 25 years to receive diploma
- Favorite China score easy victories in opening day of Thomas and Uber Cups
- Sri Lanka's president says election win a mandate for war against Tamil rebels
- Accord on reinstating judges eludes Pakistan's ruling parties as deadline looms
- Mauresmo withdraws from Italian Open due to rib injury
- Barrichello breaks F1 record; Senna retires after hitting dog; Valsecchi recovering
- Mungara leads top-five sweep for Kenya at Prague marathon
- Prague International Marathon Results
- Tony Blair's ex-deputy says he advised former leader to sack Gordon Brown
- Nobel winner Doris Lessing says she's unlikely to write a new full novel
- G-8 labor officials gather in Japan to seek environment-friendly working style
- Thomas and Uber Cups qualifying results
- China launches homegrown jumbo jet manufacturing company
- English Soccer Results
- Tony Blair's ex-deputy says he advised former leader to sack Gordon Brown
- Report: Deutsche Telekom CEO asks for patience from shareholders
- EURO 2008: Greece coach Otto Rehhagel has a bond with his players
- EURO 2008: Sweden coach Lagerback ranks experience above youth in fifth consecutive championship
- EURO 2008: Hiddink seeks more big tournament success with Russia at Euro2008
- EURO 2008: Aragones looks to buck expectations and leave Spain a Euro winner
- Zimbabwe electoral commission likely to extend date of presidential runoff
- Hull wins 2-0 at Watford in promotion playoffs
- Ferrari's Felipe Massa wins Turkish GP, ahead of Hamilton and Raikkonen
- As Clinton fades, Obama sketches outlines of November race against McCain
- Scottish Soccer Results
- Egypt plan to end tax exemptions on govt bonds: minister
- Celtic beats Hibernian 2-0 to go four points clear of Rangers
- FC Cologne gets promoted to German first division
- Ferrari's Felipe Massa wins Turkish GP, ahead of Hamilton and Raikkonen
- Praised in US, vilified by Venezuelan government, student leader is potent Chavez foe
- Djokovic rallies past Wawrinka to win Rome Masters
- Real-life skull worship inspires new 'Indiana Jones' film; belief in 'special powers' persists
- Newly disclosed computer files show tight Venezuelan ties to Colombian rebels
- Safina pulls off third upset, beats Dementieva to win German Open
- Graduation party at Caesar Park
- Media Tek scores higher earnings
- High-tech firms achieve outstanding performance
- Revenues of top 500 firms rise
- Far Eastern presents Mango High Tea
- SPA Spring Resort gives special
- Grand Formosa Regent offers California Bing Cherry Jubilee
- Ronaldo has chance to prove he is world's best
- Dementieva reaches final of German Open
- Bradley wins split decision to take title
- Massa aiming for hat-trick in Turkey
- Greg Maddux reaches milestone with his 350th victory
- Vandevelde leads his team to win in Italy
- Garcia upbeat despite another faltering finish
- Lyon stay 2 points clear with a match left
- Vaughan says England can regain Ashes
- Red Wings down Stars despite absence of Franzen
- Pistons nip Magic, Cavs defeat Celtics
- China State Shipbuilding profit doubles
- APL launches two service loops
- Persian Gulf tanker rates may drop as vessel supply improves
- Cosco Pacific profit rises 81% on trade, bank sale
- Evergreen named 'Best intra-Asia shipping line'
- "K" Line Group chalks up sustained growth in FY2007
- In Brief
- Australia faces 'ugly' choices in budget, economists say
- Malaysia to spend more on fuel subsidies than development
- Analysts say good economic news just a mirage
- China launches jumbo jet company
- UAW says American Axle proposes closing three plants
- Japanese steel companies to cut more costs
- Bangladesh to buy record amount of rice for stocks
- High food prices bite across Asia
- Shell losing 30,000 barrels a day after Nigeria oil attacks
- Ecuador president has 'no confidence' in World Bank court
- Murdoch's News Corp. withdraws its bid to buy Newsday
- Survey shows banks stricter on lending
- Ozone standards enough to make you sick
- Colleges see rise in mature student applications
- In Brief
- Starless night for fans who paid US$100
- The bullwip is back as Indiana Jones returns
- Coming of age seems familiar in new UK film
- The last 'Parandero' in Belize, musician Nabor preserves an indigenous sound
- India magazine industry thriving, big players moving in
- In Brief
- Turkey's military claims warplanes, artillery units strike Kurdish rebels
- Israel's Olmert vows to lead peace drive
- Sri Lanka government claims victory in key provincial polls
- Aid finally reaching Myanmar's cyclone victims
- Son of Mexico's most wanted drug lord killed
- Muslim guerrillas blame Philippine president for stalled talks, say they're ready for war
- Serbia votes in make-or-break general elections
- Obama says willing to campaign jointly with Republican McCain
- Ma must keep 'Pacific' policy
- Businessmen find haven in the central Philippines
- Island's diverse habitat jump-starts ecotourism
- In Brief
- Taipei mayor urges public to help moms with chores
- Dharma Drum Mountain service celebrates Buddha's anniversary
- Nobel offspring gives lecture on energy-saving initiatives
- Ten local feature films unveiled for upcoming Taipei Film Festival
- Couples must register marriage
- Children are still being given father's surname, poll shows
- Siew snubs press over questions on Liao's replacement
- MOJ will take public opinion into account on death penalty
- Army deploys throughout Lebanon amid clashes between rival factions
- Sudan severs ties with Chad after Khartoum attack
- Su named as new secretary-general
- Hillary Clinton broke through the burden of a polarizing past, only to hit another wall
- Golden boy Hambuechen ready for his Beijing rivals' surprises
- Beltran, Church homer; Mets win 8-3 over Reds who bat out of order
- Patagonia fears environmental damage from volcano
- Cross-strait affairs said to top NSC work agenda in 1st year
- Gasoline price to be adjusted monthly: minister-designate
- Security & intelligence personnel said to remain unchanged for now
- Customs to step up inspection of diplomatic pouch containers
- NSC to exercise restraint after transfer of power: incoming chief
- Commemorative coins issued for president's inauguration
- Incoming justice minister prioritizes fight against corruption
- Bunun 'ear shooting festival' to be held this weekend in Taitung
- Interior minister satisfied with ministry's performance record
- Taiwanese tourists stranded in Cambodia to return home Tuesday
- Budget for "gold medal plans" unfrozen
- 7.5-magnitude earthquake strikes western China
- Officials shouldn't have to publicize health records: Taichung mayor
- Taiwan's IC industry should be transformed to service sector: scholar
- Nearly 900 students buried in China after powerful quake: state media
- Over 2,300 Taiwanese tourists traveling near tremor-hit areas in China
- Kaohsiung mayor vows to be good host for May 20 state banquet
- China an export platform for Taiwan and Asian countries: WTO report
- Taipei mayor vows to fix bumpy roads
- Debt-ridden Bowa Bank to merge with DBS Bank: FSC
- Tourists stranded in Cambodia to return to Taiwan Tuesday
- Arrest warrant issued for middleman in diplomatic fund scandal
- Death toll in China earthquake rises to 7,600
- Troubled domestic airline to halt operation Tuesday
- Middleman in diplomatic fraud scandal on most-wanted list
- Bidding for Saudi Arabia investment should continue: MOEA
- Strong demand for Matsu Old Wine thanks to state banquet
- Nine travel agencies sue Angkor Airways manager for fraud
- Lawmaker quits DPP chairmanship race to back rival
- Democratic contenders look to W. Virginia primary, though it's not likely to affect race much
- Chelsea beats Bolton 1-0 in vain to finish second in Premier League to Man United
- Manchester United wins Premier League title
- Zimbabwe electoral commission likely to extend date of presidential runoff
- Ferrari's Felipe Massa wins Turkish GP, ahead of Hamilton and Raikkonen
- AS Roma wins to close gap behind Inter Milan in Serie A to 1 point with 1 game left
- Manchester United beats Wigan to win 10th Premier League
- FC Cologne gets promoted to German first division
- EU calls on Myanmar to allow more aid workers help cyclone victims
- Kosovo's Serbs vote in Serbia's general elections
- Favorite China score easy victories in opening day of Thomas and Uber Cups
- Man United wins 10th Premier League title in 16 years
- Taylor scores late goal for Bolton to draw 1-1 at Chelsea and leave the Blues as league runner-up
- AS Roma wins to close gap behind Inter Milan in Serie A to 1 point with 1 game left
- Ferrari's Felipe Massa wins Turkish GP to confirm F1 championship hopes
- Pakistan's ruling parties fail to reach accord on judges as deadline day looms
- Pakistan's ruling parties fail to reach accord on judges as deadline day looms
- Manchester United beats Wigan to win 10th Premier League
- Chelsea's Premier League season ends on low note with 1-1 draw against Bolton and second place
- Manchester United beats Wigan to win 10th Premier League
- Ferrari's Felipe Massa wins Turkish GP to confirm F1 championship hopes
- BMW Sauber happy to eat up leftover Ferrari and McLaren points; Alonso back in the points
- Serbs choose between road to EU and renewed isolation as divided nation holds key elections
- Djokovic adds clay-court title in Rome to his growing collection of big wins
- Day after Jenna Bush's wedding, president says 'we're mighty blessed'
- Terry not giving up on Champions League despite arm injury in Chelsea's draw with Bolton
- Ricco wins stage and takes Giro lead after two stages
- ATP-Hamburg Masters Results
- Hamilton sees Turkish GP victory chances snatched away due to tire safety problem
- Man United wins 10th Premier League title in 16 years
- Ljubicic rallies to advance at Hamburg Masters, Safin qualifies for main draw
- Boat carrying aid for Myanmar cyclone victims sinks as death toll jumps to 28,000
- Ricco wins Giro stage, Pellizotti takes lead after two stages
- Real-life skull worship inspires new 'Indiana Jones' film; belief in 'special powers' persists
- Serbs choose between road to EU and renewed isolation as divided nation holds key elections
- Charlton happy to surrender Man United appearance record to Giggs
- Obama turns focus to race against McCain, as Clinton struggles to keep campaign afloat
- Indy 500 second-day qualifying canceled because of rain
- Manchester United beats Wigan to win 10th Premier League
- Hennie Otto wins Italian Open by one stroke
- Day after Jenna Bush's wedding, president says 'we're mighty blessed'
- English Soccer Results
- World Superbikes Results
- Lyon striker Benzema wins French player of the year award
- Charlton happy to surrender Man United appearance record to Giggs
- 'Speed Racer' gets passed in its debut as 'Iron Man' maintains $50.5 million box office grip
- Jamaica, Guyana leaders seek to resolve trade dispute over rice supply
- Beckham, Terry in England to face United States, Trinidad
- Obama's campaign says it's considering McCain campaign suggestion for joint appearances
- Newly disclosed computer files show tight Venezuelan ties to Colombian rebels
- Monitors say pro-Western coalition leading Serbian parliamentary elections
- Hundreds strip for photo shoot in Austrian soccer stadium
- Seven different players score, Swiss pound Denmark 7-2 at ice hockey worlds
- Obama turns focus to race against McCain, as Clinton struggles to keep campaign afloat
- Tan Dun's `The First Emperor' returns to Metropolitan Opera, shorter and better
- Hundreds strip for photo shoot in Austrian soccer stadium
- EnCana announces dividing into two companies: one oil, one gas
- Monitors say pro-Western coalition leading Serbian parliamentary elections
- Dottie Rambo, influential gospel singer and songwriter, dies in Missouri bus wreck
- Lebanese fear all-out war, but hope for political compromise
- Provision to keep illegal immigrants from getting rebates cuts off some legitimate taxpayers
- Sorenstam shoots 66, wins third time this season to signal return to form
- US retailers brace for drop in profits amid worst consumer spending climate in 9 years
- Serbia's pro-Western president declares victory in parliamentary elections
- Panathinaikos beats Aris 3-1, clinches European Champions League berth
- Jennie Garth to play a guidance counselor on '90210' spinoff
- Sorenstam shoots 66, wins third time this season to signal return to form
- "Get Shorty" actor Dennis Farina arrested at Los Angeles airport after gun found in luggage
- Spanish Soccer Results
- TV viewership still down as industry recovers from strike and prepares for new season
- Kuwait awards contracts to build oil refinery to Japanese, South Korean companies
- President wistful about marrying off his "little girl"
- Lebanese fear all-out war, but hope for political compromise
- Mallorca rallies to beat Barcelona in Rijkaard's final home match at Camp Nou
- Serbia's ultranationalist leader calls on allies to form coalition; warns against violence
- Spanish Soccer Summaries
- Portuguese Soccer Results
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- Mauritania's new prime minister names opposition leaders to top posts
- Real-life skull worship inspires new 'Indiana Jones' film; belief in 'special powers' persists
- Seven different players score, Swiss pound Denmark 7-2 at ice hockey worlds
- EU welcomes election victory by Serbia's pro-Western bloc
- Twellman scores winner in season debut to help Revolution beat Chivas USA 2-1
- Person close to talks says cable TV company Cablevision on verge of buying Newsday for $650M
- "Get Shorty" actor Dennis Farina arrested at LAX after gun is found in luggage
- Sporting finishes Portuguese season as runnner-up to earn CL group berth
- Person close to talks says cable TV company Cablevision on verge of buying Newsday for $650M
- Hundreds strip for photo shoot in Austrian soccer stadium
- Person close to talks says cable TV company Cablevision on verge of buying Newsday for $650M
- Finland overcomes 2-0 deficit, beats United States 3-2 at ice hockey worlds
- Brazilian Soccer Results
- Dottie Rambo, influential gospel singer and songwriter, dies in Missouri bus wreck
- Flamengo beats Santos 3-1 in Brazilian league opener
- National League Leaders
- Westpac approaches St. George in major shakeup of Australian bank sector
- Obama turns focus to race against McCain, as Clinton struggles to keep campaign afloat
- Boat carrying aid for Myanmar cyclone victims sinks as death toll jumps to 28,000
- Eternal devotion to the team: Some fans have ashes scattered at stadiums, other sports sites
- Ojibwe history and culture at a glance
- Univ. seeks to preserve native language
- Zimbabwe electoral commission likely to extend date of presidential runoff
- Pro-Western bloc gets most votes but face challenge from nationalist rivals
- Ferguson cements domination of English soccer with 10th Premier League title
- Lebanese fear all-out war, but hope for political compromise; violence spreads from capital
- Garcia overcomes putting woes with biggest win of career at Players
- Gas prices knock bicycle sales, repairs into higher gear
- Argentine Soccer Results
- Obama turns focus to race against McCain, as Clinton struggles to keep campaign afloat
- Pakistan's ruling parties fail to reach an agreement to restore judges as deadline nears
- No one left to be called French Open favorite after Safina wins in Germany German
- G-8 labor officials gather in Japan to seek environment-friendly working style
- Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Bolton hardly the best preparation for a Champions League final
- Crawford homers, Floyd has two RBI singles to rally Rays past Angels 8-5
- New WADA president Fahey determined to develop doping passports
- Insurance model follows American tradition
- US health secretary visits China; progress reported in curbing virus that killed 34 children
- UEFA Cup final: Zenit coach Advocaat out to derail former side Rangers' quadruple dreams
- Necaxa advances to Mexican "liguilla" playoffs with 0-0 draw against Atlas
- US to begin airlift as Myanmar junta accused of "malign neglect"
- River Plate, Gimnasia y Esgrima both win to stay tied atop Argentine table
- China's April inflation rises to 8.5 percent despite efforts to cool price increases
- Finland overcomes 2-0 deficit, beats United States 3-2 at ice hockey worlds
- 'Survivor: Fans vs. Favorites' winner crowned, claiming the $1 million prize
- Felipe Massa wins Turkish GP to put Ferrari in F1 lead, though McLaren gains
- Arizona mining company suing Mexican parent for billions
- Talbot pushes Penguins past Flyers 4-2
- Oil prices retreat from last week's record close near US$126 a barrel
- China's inflation accelerates in April to 8.5 percent despite efforts to cool price increases
- China scholar named Taiwan's intelligence chief
- Venezuela's Chavez lashes out at Germany's Merkel, suggests ideological link to Hitler
- Kirilenko leads Jazz to 123-115 overtime win over Lakers, tying series
- Chinese fall short on final day
- Crawford homers, Floyd has two RBI singles to rally Rays past Angels 8-5
- China's inflation rebounds to 8.5 percent despite efforts to cool price increases
- South Korea kills poultry in Seoul after bird flu reported in city
- Obama turns focus to race against McCain, as Clinton struggles to keep campaign afloat
- Hillary Clinton broke through the burden of a polarizing past, only to hit another wall
- China's April auto sales rise 14 percent, led by commercial vehicles
- China's April trade surplus US$16.7 billion; down 1 percent amid weaker global demand
- 'Survivor: Fans vs. Favorites' winner crowned, claiming the $1 million (euro0.65 million) prize
- New Zealand wants to upgrade Japan, South Korea trade links in wake of China deal
- New Zealand wants to upgrade Japan, South Korea trade links in wake of China deal
- US health secretary says heparin imports now safe, despite flap with China over data
- China's April trade surplus US$16.7 billion; down 1 percent amid weaker global demand
- China's inflation rebounds to 8.5 percent despite efforts to cool price increases
- Myanmar crisis figures high in US deputy secretary of state's Beijing talks
- Economists predict deep spending cuts in Australian government's annual budget
- "Get Shorty" actor Dennis Farina arrested at LAX after gun is found in luggage
- US health secretary visits China, talks about product safety, child virus, heparin
- US begins airlift to cyclone victims as Myanmar junta is accused of 'malign neglect'
- Philippine president pardons 9 coup plotters, says country tired of power grabs
- South Korea kills all poultry in Seoul after bird flu reported in city
- Pakistan coalition government's future at stake as Sharif's party prepares to meet
- Toyota executive says plans delayed for new Mississippi plant due to worries over US market
- Latham needs surgery
- Toyota executive says new Mississippi auto plant delayed by worries over US market
- Move over hamburgers: Pollo Campero opens doors inside of U.S. Wal-Mart store
- Bank of Japan governor says focus is now on risks facing economy
- McCain vs. 'Obama-mania': Can an older, white Republican attract young voters?
- Dangling rope made of sheets marks classic prison breakout in New Zealand
- Malaysia unveils tax incentives for investment in halal products sector
- Malaysia unveils tax incentives for investment in halal products sector
- Economists predict deep spending cuts in Australian government's annual budget
- Sorenstam of old far from race for No. 1
- Fujitsu's fiscal fourth quarter profit drops 40 percent on computer chip restructuring costs
- Euro falls vs US dollar as markets wait for Fed hints
- Jordan hikes fuel prices for 8th time in 2 years
- Lebanese army continues deploying in mountain area a day after heavy fighting
- Oil prices retreat from last week's record close near US$126 a barrel as dollar strengthens
- Sailor back in rugby league after drug suspension
- Westpac approaches St. George in possible shake-up of Australia's bank sector
- Dollar rises against yen as investors await US Fed chairman's speech
- Serbia's rival nationalist, pro-Western camps gear up for postelection bargaining
- Japanese shares rise on high-tech gains as investors await US Fed chairman's speech
- Toyota executive says new Mississippi auto plant delayed by worries over US market
- Nepal's king makes rare public appearance, prays for prosperity of country
- Australia to play Scotland, Ireland in one-dayers
- Malaysia's Anwar demands prosecution of top figures in judge-fixing scandal
- US Navy ships move closer to Myanmar, ready to help if asked: commander
- As Clinton continues her struggle, Obama turns to looming battle with McCain
- Chinese shares rise as banks rebound; inflation, earthquake cap gains
- Serbia's rival pro-Western, nationalist camps gear up for postelection bargaining
- Czech jobless rate drops to 5.2 percent in April, inflation down to 6.8 percent
- Lebanese army continues deploying in mountain area a day after heavy fighting
- Philippine president pardons 9 coup plotters, says country tired of power grabs
- China's central bank orders banks to set aside higher reserves, in bid to curb lending
- Chinese central bank orders banks to set aside higher reserves in bid to curb lending
- US actor Dennis Farina arrested for allegedly bringing gun to LAX
- FC Porto says it has secured a deal for Bosingwa to transfer to Chelsea
- FC Porto says it has secured a deal for Bosingwa to move to Chelsea for euro20.5 million
- Euro falls vs US dollar as markets wait for Fed hints
- Renault-Nissan forms joint venture with Bajaj to make inexpensive car in India
- Renault-Nissan forms joint venture with Bajaj to make inexpensive car in India
- HSBC says first-quarter profit rose despite US$3.2 billion subprime write-down
- JVC and Kenwood to set up joint holding company for October merger
- Guardiola applauds outgoing Barcelona coach Frank Rijkaard for his achievements
- Sri Lanka's opposition says it will launch mass campaign against election violence
- The kid plays like 'The Man' in a big one; can he do it when Woods is in the field?
- Asia-Pacific telecoms SingTel, Bharti, Globe, Optus to bring iPhone to parts of the region
- Atletico hopes Aguirre will stay on as coach after reaching Champions League
- Bank of Japan governor says focus is now on risks facing economy
- Paul McCartney, Heather Mills granted preliminary divorce decree
- Pakistan coalition government's future at stake as Sharif's party prepares to meet
- Venezuela's Chavez lashes out at Germany's Merkel, suggests ideological link to Hitler
- Sweden's Frojdfeldt in charge of UEFA Cup final between Rangers and Zenit
- Shares in UK power supply company Chloride jump 23 pct after it rejects takeover bid
- Serbia's rival pro-Western, nationalist camps gear up for postelection bargaining
- 4 Romanians injured in fight during campaigning for local elections
- China's inflation rebounds to 8.5 percent despite efforts to cool price increases
- Ex-Talking Heads singer David Byrne plans to turn NYC building into musical instrument
- Irish author Nuala O'Faolain dies of lung cancer
- McCain acknowledges global warming and urges nuclear power to combat it
- US rapper 'Spliff Star' arrested in Sweden on suspicion of drug possession
- As Clinton continues her struggle, Obama turns to looming battle with McCain
- Serbia: Observers say elections were 'generally well-organized,' no fraud
- London's FTSE-100 index up 25.9 points at 6230.6
- Asian markets edge higher; Chinese shares rise despite earthquake, higher inflation
- Asian markets edge higher; Chinese shares rise despite earthquake, higher inflation
- Heavy clashes reported in northern Lebanese city
- Irish author Nuala O'Faolain dies of lung cancer
- 8 Afghan security officials suspended after attack on Karzai
- River Plate, Estudiantes both win to stay tied at the top of Argentine league
- Grand champion Asashoryu rebounds on day 2 of Summer Grand Sumo Tournament
- Grand champion Asashoryu rebounds on day 2 of Summer Grand Sumo Tournament
- Putin announces new government in Russia, main posts remain unchanged
- Serbia's rival pro-Western, nationalist camps begin postelection bargaining
- Eriksson flies to Thailand to see Man City owner unaware if he will keep job
- French medical aid shipment for cyclone victims reaches Myanmar's capital
- EU, US take on demands to remove red tape in trans-Atlantic trade
- Ex-Talking Heads singer David Byrne plans to turn NYC building into musical instrument
- El Al completes order for four Boeing 777-200ER jets valued at $850 million at list prices
- Northern Rock reports increase in arrears but says making progress with repayment plan
- Cablevision pays $650 million to buy Long Island-based newsaper Newsday
- Edie exits `Desperate Housewives,' and show's creator says she won't be back `for a few years'
- Indian shares climb; Ranbaxy, software shares pull up Sensex
- Sharif's party to quit Cabinet as rift in Pakistan coalition government deepens
- Democratic contenders look to W. Virginia primary, though it's not likely to affect race much
- 5 more die in China of child virus, bringing death toll to 39
- Cablevision pays $650 million to buy Long Island-based newspaper Newsday from Zell's Tribune
- Move over hamburgers: Pollo Campero opens doors inside of U.S. Wal-Mart store
- Sharif's party to quit Cabinet as rift in Pakistan coalition government deepens
- Slapping row inquiry over, report to be submitted Tuesday
- China's inflation rises to near decade high, with warning of more sharp hikes
- Paul McCartney, Heather Mills granted preliminary divorce decree
- China's inflation rises to near decade high, with warning of more sharp hikes
- Latvia's annual inflation reaches 17.5 percent on higher electricity tariffs
- Irish author Nuala O'Faolain dies of lung cancer
- China quake hit transformers, generators, disrupts power supplies: report
- Edie exits `Desperate Housewives,' and show's creator says she won't be back `for a few years'
- Romanian squad travels to Turkey for to train for Euro 2008 without Adrian Mutu
- US airlifts aid to Myanmar, UN pleads with junta to cooperate with foreign donors
- U.S. dollar mixed, gold up in European trading
- Polish social worker who saved some 2,500 Jewish children from Holocaust dies at age 98
- JVC and Kenwood to set up joint holding company for October merger
- Safina withdraws from Italian Open with back injury
- Move over hamburgers: Pollo Campero opens doors inside of US Wal-Mart store
- Oil prices retreat from last week's record close near US$126 a barrel as dollar strengthens
- Former Republican congressman expected to announce Libertarian White House bid
- Geox earnings rise a disappointing 9 percent
- Wall Street advances modestly in early trading as oil prices fall, dollar shows rebound
- Heavy clashes reported in northern Lebanese city
- EU urges quick formation of Serbian government with pro-European course
- Wall Street up modestly in early trading as crude oil prices fall, dollar shows rebound
- Myanmar opposition group calls for UN resolution to ensure aid without junta's approval
- XM Satellite Radio 1Q loss widens by 6 percent with cost of getting new customers rising
- Bangladesh' military-backed government announces general election in December
- Cablevision pays $650 million to buy newspaper Newsday from Tribune
- Merck and India's Ranbaxy team up to discover new antibacterial and antifungal drugs
- Striking Greek truck drivers hold talks as fuel shortage hits country
- Wall Street fluctuates as oil falls, dollar advances
- US airlifts aid to Myanmar, UN pleads with junta to cooperate with foreign donors
- Lower revenue, charges, flight of valuable monthly customers leaves Sprint with bigger 1Q loss
- Goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek fears omission from Poland squad for Euro 2008
- British PM presses Myanmar for unfettered aid access; opposition calls for aid drops
- Tsonga beats Mahut to advance at Hamburg Masters
- Zvonareva continues her clay-court streak at Italian Open
- Serbia faces uncertain political future as rival parties scramble to form government
- Nepal's newly elected assembly to meet May 28 to oust king, declare Nepal a republic state
- Euro falls vs US dollar as markets wait for Fed hints
- Bangladesh's military-backed government announces general election in December
- Sister of Spanish crown princess seeks restraining order against media outlets
- Morales signs bill calling for Bolivia recall election on Aug. 10
- Hodgson looking to make sure Fulham doesn't end up in another relegation battle
- Paul McCartney, Heather Mills granted preliminary divorce decree
- Volleyball passes new rule to limit foreign players
- Sharapova reaches compromise with WTA over promotional photo shoot
- British government drops tax charges on overseas soccer teams
- Kyrgyz president orders help for children infected with HIV due to apparent negligence
- Another title inspires Manchester United manager to carry on
- Nepal's newly elected assembly to meet May 28 to oust king, declare Nepal a republic
- Belfast trial begins for Protestant militant accused of launching failed attack on assembly
- Tsonga beats Mahut to advance at Hamburg Masters, Murray also wins
- Ahead of parliament elections, Kuwaitis increasingly aware, critical of their flawed system
- Milosevic's Socialists emerge as kingmakers after Serbian vote
- Favorite China, Indonesia score easy victories in Thomas and Uber Cups
- Bennati wins Giro stage, Pellizotti retains overall lead
- U.S. dollar mixed, gold up in European trading
- GM says it to close Windsor, Ontario, transmission factory in 2010 due to lack of new products
- UN land convoy for Myanmar cyclone victims arrives in Yangon
- Zvonareva continues her clay-court streak at Italian Open
- Irena Sendler, social worker who saved 2,500 Jewish children from Holocaust, dies at age 98
- Safina beats Dementieva to win title
- Novak Djokovic wins Masters title in Rome
- Penguins beat Flyers to take 2-0 series lead
- Inter held by Siena as title race goes to wire
- Garcia gets major lift with win at Sawgrass
- Ferrari's Felipe Massa wins third straight Turkish GP
- United clinch 17th title as Chelsea falter
- New Zealand forced to settle for draw against English Lions
- Jazz hold off Lakers with overtime win to tie series
- Crawford, Floyd help Rays beat Angels
- San Miguel Brewery debuts on Philippine stock exchange
- Taiwan shares close up 0.43 percent
- Oil prices ease, yet remain above US$125 a barrel
- Dollar edges up in Asian trade as market awaits clues
- Treasury cash avalanche offers respite for Bond Bears
- Jeepney strike leaves thousands stranded in the Philippines
- Uganda may sell first international bond for US$1b projects
- Deeper spending cuts in Australia, analysts predict
- China's inflation rebounds to 8.5 percent
- Shanghai unveils new jumbo jet firm; could rival large players, media reports
- Dhaka says not enough gas for major project with Tata
- Mitsubishi UFJ considers Yuanta, Daewoo investments
- Australian banks mull mega merger
- Child safety seats should be centered in back seat
- Some fans show eternal devotion to team, by having ashes scattered at football stadium
- Real-life skull worship inspires new Indiana Jones
- Patek Philippe wristwatch fetches US$2.25m at Sotherby's auction
- Dottie Rambo killed in accident
- Dennis Farina is arrested at LAX for gun in luggage
- Shallow crowned Survivor winner
- Nobel winner says getting prize is 'a bloody disaster'
- India's green revolutionary may hold the answers to the food crisis
- Polar bears threatening to deliver us US$200 oil
- Human Rights Watch reports Uzbekistan still persecuting
- Philippine leader pardons coup plotters, says tired of power grabs
- Sharif party meets amid threat to Pakistan coalition
- Sudan arrests opposition leader after rebel attack, aides report
- Soft power and the PRC
- South Korea kills all poultry in Seoul after bird flu reported in city
- Nepal's king makes rare public appearance, prays for prosperity
- Developing countries eying nuclear power, media claims
- U.S. airlifts first aid to Myanmar
- PRC seen as export platform for Asia
- China invites Dalai Lama to Games,Tibet official says
- Taiwan's first private airline shuts down
- Bid for US$4b project should continue, MOEA says
- Polaris chairman probed; broker denies buying shares 'too high'
- Women's theater in spotlight as 4-yearly festival kicks off
- Legislative Yuan unfreezes budget in time for 2008 Olympic Games
- Official's health records should be private, says Hu
- Su promises to serve with 'honesty'and 'expertise'
- MOFA says public must beware of DRC conman
- MND unveils white paper in spite of Chen's objections
- Pro-West forces in Serbia begin talks on coalition
- Thousands die in powerful China quake
- Officials say 1,300 tourists from Taiwan reported safe
- Taiwan issues arrest warrant for Ching
- McCain acknowledges global warming and urges nuclear power to combat it
- Democratic contenders look to W. Virginia primary, though it's not likely to affect race much
- Federer and Nadal looking forward to Beijing Olympics
- Death toll in China earthquake rises to about 10,000, expected to go higher
- Minister Chang Fu-mei feels accomplished after 8 years of serving compatriots
- Taiwan offers to send rescue workers to help rival mainland China with quake relief
- Taiwan charity groups ready to assist quake-hit areas in China
- Taiwan offers to help with post-disaster relief in China
- Pro-independence group denied permission to rally in Kaohsiung May 20
- From freak snowstorms to earthquake, China faces year of disaster
- Taitung special search and rescue team ready for Sichuan call
- Fugitive broker in diplomatic fraud cancels plan to face press
- PFP, TSU leaders deny contacts with Ma over government lineup
- Nantou magistrate calls for assistance for Sichuan quake victims
- Economic jolt from China's quake seen as limited, though ripples show across region
- More retired teachers join effort to boost education in Taipei County
- Former defense official denies pocketing missing diplomatic fund
- Rescuers dig for thousands buried in China quake
- President urges local groups to help quake victims
- Taiwan willing to help in aftermath of Sichuan earthquake: premier
- 530 foreign guests to attend presidential inauguration: MOFA
- New tourism Web site launched
- Death toll in China quake rises to nearly 12,000
- A Multi-platform News Provider
- MOFA rebuts Papua PM's denial of meeting with Taiwan officials
- MOFA to send humanitarian aid to Myanmar
- Pro-independence groups to rally on May 20
- Red Cross raising funds for China's earthquake relief
- Report: Death toll in China quake exceeds 12,000
- Taiwan businessmen in Sichuan unreachable after earthquake: TAITRA
- US Congress moving toward big expansion of veterans' college benefits
- Lawsuit against IRA dissidents moves from Belfast to Dublin in a legal first for Ireland
- Venezuela's Chavez lashes out at Germany's Merkel, suggests ideological link to Hitler
- Award-winning US actor Jon Voight visits Israeli victims of Palestinian attacks
- Chloride shares jump 34 pct after it rejects takeover bid from Emerson
- Oil hits new record above $126, then falls on stronger dollar, demand concerns
- Merck and India's Ranbaxy team up to discover new anti-bacterial and anti-fungal drugs
- Bennati wins Giro stage, Pellizotti retains overall lead
- Putin forms new Russian government, elevating his loyalists but leaving main posts unchanged
- US stocks advance as oil falls, dollar advances
- Gunmen fire at ethnic Albanian leader of Macedonia political party
- Cuba calls Bush talk with dissidents publicity stunt
- US has "massive concern" on whether US aid for cyclone victims gets through
- GM to close Windsor, Ontario, transmission factory in 2010 due to lack of new products
- Bennati wins Giro stage, Pellizotti retains overall lead
- Britain's opposition calls for aid drops in Myanmar if no improved access
- Production of ABC's `Ugly Betty' is moving to Manhattan; tax credits are as factor
- Commonwealth restores Pakistan, citing rights progress; expresses concern over Fiji
- Sharif's party to quit Cabinet as rift in Pakistan coalition government deepens
- UN chief chides Myanmar, seeking talks, weighing options
- British prime minister will meet Dalai Lama after he gives China testimony
- Both Davis Cup semifinals to be played on clay in September
- Morales approves August recall vote for himself and governors
- WADA spent US$1.3 million to help U.S. agency in Floyd Landis appeal hearing
- Bush has missed targets on Middle East peace
- Gunmen fire at ethnic Albanian leader of Macedonia political party
- Sadler's Wells retires after 24 years at stud
- Former Republican congressman announces Libertarian White House bid
- Microsoft exec Jeff Raikes to run Gates Foundation
- Putin forms new Russian government, elevating his loyalists but leaving main posts unchanged
- Crude oil hits new record above $126, then pulls back on demand concerns, profit-taking
- US plane lands in Myanmar, critics ponder airdropping aid to cyclone survivors
- US plane lands in Myanmar, critics ponder airdropping aid to cyclone survivors
- Ecclestone says 2008 will be the last French Grand Prix at Magny-Cours
- Eriksson flies to Thailand to see Man City owner unaware if he will keep job
- Tsonga beats Mahut to advance at Hamburg Masters, Murray also wins
- Eriksson flies to Thailand to see Man City owner unaware if he will keep job
- Arizona mining company seeks billions from Mexican parent to pay creditors
- ATP-Hamburg Masters Results
- Bush has faulty calendar and misplaced optimism on Mideast peace
- Parma fires coach Hector Cuper ahead of final Italian league match
- Gunmen fire at ethnic Albanian leader of Macedonia political party
- Ecuador's president denies backing Colombian rebels
- Obama looks at states crucial to general election as he shrugs off West Virginia primary
- US man charged with throwing candy at police
- UK prepares its first aid flight to Myanmar
- Levante players to launch indefinite strike, Madrid match in doubt
- 'That '70s Show' star will pay tribute to Desi Arnaz
- Obama looks at states crucial to general election as he shrugs off West Virginia primary
- Morales approves August recall vote for himself and governors
- Corn futures drop on drier weather in US corn belt
- Ex-US State Dept. employees allege agency kept secret corruption at senior levels in Baghdad
- Bush has faulty calendar and misplaced optimism on Mideast peace
- Lebanese presidential election postponed until June 10
- Sovereign Bancorp's 2 largest shareholders to boost investment as thrift seeks to raise $1.5B
- Obama looks at states crucial to general election as he shrugs off West Virginia primary
- NBC anoints Fallon as Conan O'Brien successor
- Zeroing on Google's cell phone operating system, MIT offers a vision of new mobile world
- Former Republican congressman announces Libertarian White House bid
- US mining company seeks billions from Mexican parent to pay creditors
- Gunmen fire at ethnic Albanian leader of Macedonia political party
- US federal budget surplus at $159.3B in April, smaller than a year ago
- Striking Greek truck drivers hold talks as fuel shortage hits country
- NBC anoints comedian Jimmy Fallon as Conan O'Brien successor on the "Late Night" show
- Bush has faulty calendar and misplaced optimism on Mideast peace
- Paging Dr. Jones: Crystal skull stolen
- Crystal skull, like those featured in new 'Indiana Jones' film, missing from US shop
- GAMES NEWS: WiiWare debuts; 'GTA IV' sets records
- Venezuela's Chavez lashes out at Germany's Merkel, suggests ideological link to Hitler
- Report: Hewlett-Packard nearing deal to buy Electronic Data Systems for $12B to $13B
- An odd musical year marks 2008 Tony nominations due Tuesday
- Former Time Inc. top editor Norman Pearlstine joins Bloomberg as 'chief content officer'
- Ex-US State Dept. employees allege agency kept secret corruption at senior levels in Baghdad
- Zvonareva continues her clay-court streak at Italian Open
- Morales approves August recall vote for himself and governors
- Microsoft executive Jeff Raikes to run Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
- Families of autistic children to argue vaccine is link to disease
- Clear Channel says settlement talks underway with lenders over financing buyout deal
- Crude oil hits new record above $126, then pulls back on demand concerns, profit-taking
- Dollar falters vs euro, pound but up on yen as markets await economic data, Bernanke comments
- US terror victims sue Swiss bank UBS, claiming it enabled Israel attacks by dealing with Iran
- Euro 2008: Terim invites another defender to Turkish national team camp
- US stocks advance as oil falls, dollar advances
- Scolari decides to not select Maniche for Portugal's Euro Championship squad
- Report: Hewlett-Packard nearing deal to buy Electronic Data Systems for $12B to $13B
- US stocks advance as oil falls, dollar advances
- Superdelegates put Obama within mathematical reach of presidential nomination
- Paging Dr. Jones: Crystal skull stolen
- Russia beats Swiss 5-3 to set up quarterfinal rematch at ice hockey worlds
- Wachovia subpoenaed over auction-rate securities, CEO Thompson says bank is not "in crisis"
- Wachovia subpoenaed over auction-rate securities, CEO Thompson says bank is not "in crisis"
- Corn futures drop on drier weather in US corn belt
- Rogge sends letter of condolence to Chinese president after hearing about quake
- Chavez completes steel nationalization
- Panel rules WIndies batsman Samuel broke ethics code, recommends probation
- Obama looks at states crucial to general election as he shrugs off West Virginia primary
- Apple says iPhone sold out online in US and UK, likely signaling next-generation is on the way
- Ecuador's president denies backing Colombian rebels
- Corn futures drop on drier weather in US corn belt
- US stocks up as oil price drop eases inflation fears
- Brazil grants tax cuts, low-cost loans to boost exports
- Irena Sendler, social worker who saved 2,500 Jewish children from Holocaust, dies at age 98
- Report of genetically modified embryo stirs criticism, seen as step toward "designer babies"
- Ecuador, Venezuela give details on plans for joint oil refinery on Pacific coast
- US victims of terror in Israel claim Swiss bank enabled attacks by dealing with Iran
- 3 charged with hacking into US restaurant chain, stealing credit information
- Brazil's Petrobras posts 68 percent increase in 1Q profits on high oil sales
- Gunmen fire at ethnic Albanian leader of Macedonia political party
- Venezuela's Chavez lashes out at Germany's Merkel, suggests ideological link to Hitler
- UN chief slams Myanmar junta for slow response to cyclone aid
- Ex-US employees allege agency kept secret corruption at senior levels in Baghdad
- Chest injury healing, Jamaica's Powell back on track
- Head of Taser International tells Canadian inquiry stun guns not risk free
- Messi gets approval from Barcelona to play for Argentina at Olympics
- Economists predict deep spending cuts in Australian government's annual budget
- Chile's Supreme Court sides with state copper company in contract labor dispute
- CBS plans to put on 6 new shows, half of them inspired by overseas programs
- Russia beats Swiss 5-3 to set up quarterfinal rematch at ice hockey worlds
- CBS plans to put on 6 new shows, half of them inspired by overseas programs
- Obama touts commitment to Israel
- Book publishers consider dropping a longtime industry standby: The paper catalog
- Haitian lawmakers reject president's prime minister candidate
- Nestle announces plan to scale back Northern California water plant, citing rising fuel costs
- New York Drama Critics' Circle names `August: Osage County' best play
- 'Speed Racer' places 3rd as 'Iron Man' maintains grip on theater audiences
- St. George Bank agrees to Westpac bid; one of Australia's biggest corporate deals
- 'Speed Racer' places 3rd as 'Iron Man' maintains grip on theater audiences
- Production of ABC's `Ugly Betty' moving to NYC
- Hard-hit US consumers turn to Amish-run stores, expired goods
- EBay's PayPal rule in Australia draws fire
- Joint Sprint, Clearwire network could boost consumer power
- High demand, price of rice good news to US farmers
- EU, US take on demands to remove red tape in trans-Atlantic trade
- Obama appears within reach of nomination, as Clinton looks to West Virginia to stay in race
- Barack Obama leads the field in unsolicited campaign songs; a new form of campaigning
- Theater review: Lithgow champions the art of his family's storytelling in `Stories By Heart'
- Man United's Ferguson chosen English soccer's top manager by colleaguesTicker symbols:
- HP in talks to buy EDS, for reported $12B to $13B
- Series creator discusses his freakin'-sweet deal with Fox
- GM to close Windsor, Ontario, transmission plan in '10 amid shift in gearboxes, labor costs
- Former AIG chief Maurice Greenberg urges insurer to delay annual meeting, says it is in crisis
- Bush has faulty calendar and misplaced optimism on Mideast peace
- Chinese stock exchanges suspend trading in 66 quake zone-based companies
- Chinese stock exchanges suspend trading in 66 quake zone-based companies
- Brazil's Petrobras posts 68 percent rise in 1Q profits
- Sex and the City premieres in London
- Disney to create laboratory to test high-tech advertising for ABC, ESPN
- Mining company seeks billions from Mexican parent to pay creditors
- Sovereign shareholders to boost investment
- NBC anoints Fallon as Conan O'Brien successor to 'Late Night'; will take over next year
- Haitian lawmakers reject president's pick for prime minister
- US begins aid flights to Myanmar cyclone victims
- St. George Bank agrees to Westpac bid; one of Australia's biggest corporate deals
- Treasurer says Australian annual budget 'tough but fair'
- Tialata banned for crucial match against Auckland
- Man United's Ferguson chosen English soccer's top manager by colleagues
- South Korea kills all poultry in Seoul after bird flu reported in city
- Ron Wilson fired as coach of San Jose Sharks after 4-plus seasons
- Incoming Wendy's CEO sees job cuts as hamburger chain is acquired by Arby's parent company
- Woods returns to chipping, putting; doing well after surgery
- Bangladesh's military-backed government announces general election in December
- Nepal's newly elected assembly to meet May 28 to oust king, declare Nepal a republic
- Mexican rebel group accepts mediators to negotiate with government
- US government says no credible terror threat to upcoming Indy 500
- UEFA Cup final: Goal-hungry Zenit confident of breaching solid Rangers defense
- Kangaroos prop Kite misses selection for Blues; Wallace in at halfback
- From freak snowstorms to earthquake, China faces year of disaster
- UEFA Cup final: Goal-hungry Zenit confident of breaching solid Rangers defense
- Coroner says blood clot killed woman traveling on quarantined Canadian train
- Hallmark to produce TV movie on Holocaust hero Irena Sendler for airing next season
- Foreclosure auction on Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch canceled after company buys loan
- St. George Bank agrees to Westpac bid; one of Australia's biggest corporate deals
- Sidebottom's place on international scene confirmed by England player of year award
- Truck convoy arrives in Myanmar with aid; UN chief criticizes government for "slow response"
- Dwight Yoakam to make 24th appearance on 'The Tonight Show,' most for any musical artist
- Cabrera's unassisted triple play not enough to help Indians complete sweep of Blue Jays
- St. George Bank agrees to Westpac bid; one of Australia's biggest corporate deals
- Chinese stock exchanges suspend trading in 66 quake zone-based companies
- James scores 21, Cavs even series
- Hudson's 7 strong innings give Braves 8-1 win over Pirates and doubleheader split
- Chinese stocks drop, exchanges suspend trading in 66 quake zone-based companies
- Malaysia charts new steps to keep rice prices low, supply high
- Oil prices drop below US$124 a barrel on profit-taking
- Mexican rebel group accepts mediators to negotiate with government
- SKorea: US accepts Seoul's decision to stop beef imports if mad cow disease found
- Open season on Amazon activists may be back following acquittal of rancher in nun killing
- Dozens die after a ferry capsizes and sinks in tropical storm off Bangladesh
- Floods hit southern Thailand; 500 people evacuated
- China reports April consumer spending up 22 percent amid economic boom
- CBS picking up 4 dramas, 2 comedies for next season; schedule presentation set for Wednesday
- Kangaroos prop Kite misses selection for Blues; Wallace in at halfback
- Prosecutor: Illinois political fundraiser used clout to launch shakedown scheme
- Oil prices drop below US$124 a barrel on profit-taking
- St. George Bank agrees to Westpac bid; one of Australia's biggest corporate deals
- Kangaroos prop Kite misses selection for Blues; Wallace in at halfback
- Cabrera's unassisted triple play not enough to help Indians complete sweep of Blue Jays
- Hudson's 7 strong innings give Braves 8-1 win over Pirates and doubleheader split
- Australian driver fined after buckling case of beer in car _ but not 5-year-old child
- Dozens die after a ferry sinks in tropical storm off Bangladesh
- Economic jolt from China's quake seen as limited, though ripples show across region
- Report: Rare giant pandas at Chinese breeding center safe after quake
- Lawmakers want Bush to stop shipping oil to emergency reserve
- Russia beats Swiss 5-3 to set up quarterfinal rematch at ice hockey worlds
- Bush returning to the Mideast with tempered hopes for peace agreement before term ends
- Pentagon presents biggest obstacle to Democrats' plan to boost college aid for veterans
- Exxon says Alaska should pay $800 million, alleging breach of deal on oil, gas leases
- Suburban Chicago man spends 8 days riding stationary bike, reclaims Guinness record
- Americans 45 and older say they're cutting back on investing, dipping into retirement accounts
- Myanmar accepts more American aid; UN says less than quarter of needs met
- Former AIG chief Maurice Greenberg urges insurer to delay annual meeting, says it is in crisis
- Airbus parent EADS announces new delays on deliveries of superjumbo A380
- Protests spread in Indonesia against fuel price increases
- South Korea's president to visit China for talks on North Korea's nuclear threat
- Dollar slips against yen in Asia on lingering fears over credit crunch
- Airbus announces new delays on deliveries of superjumbo A380
- Philippines' Ayala Corp. 1st quarter profit plunges 53 percent without shares sale
- Flash floods in central, southern Philippines kill 2, displace thousands
- Obama appears within reach of nomination, as Clinton looks to West Virginia to stay in race
- Norway's StatoilHydro 1Q net profit up over 60 percent on strong oil prices
- Honda says its new fuel cell vehicle is lighter, more efficient
- Nissan January-March quarter profit jumps 95 percent on year
- Enodis PLC 1H profit down 44 percent; takeover target of Illinois Tool Works.
- Toyota, other Japanese companies suspend China operations after earthquake
- Hitachi's net loss for fiscal year grows 77 percent on poor plasma TV sales in US
- Societe Generale blames credit crisis for 23 percent drop in 1st-quarter net profit
- G-8 labor ministers call for environmentally friendly workplaces
- China reports April consumer spending up 22 percent amid economic boom
- China orders mines, gas wells with quake damage to shut down for safety inspections
- Hyundai Motor shelves plan to make pickups in US as demand for trucks declines
- Sharif's party prepares to quit Cabinet, accuses partner of helping Musharraf
- Japanese shares rise on Wall Street's rally with investors unfazed by China quake
- Italian aerospace company Finmeccanica buys US military contractor for US$5.2 billion
- Fortis reports 31-percent fall in 1st quarter earnings
- Indian cricket board's inquiry commissioner submits report in Harbhajan slapping row
- Spain ships water into Barcelona to help alleviate drought crisis
- UK retail sales down 1.5 percent in April vs. year earlier
- Protests spread in Indonesia against fuel price increases
- US fashion students design abayas with help from Qatar counterparts
- International Energy Agency urges OPEC to produce more oil as it cuts oil demand forecasts
- Nissan's 4Q profit rises, but carmaker forecasts slipping profit on currency, costs
- Chinese stocks drop, exchanges suspend trading in 66 quake zone-based companies
- Italian aerospace company Finmeccanica buys US military contractor for US$5.2 billion
- Malaysia charts new steps to keep rice prices low, supply high
- Treasurer says Australian annual budget 'tough but fair'
- Oil prices drop below US$124 a barrel on profit-taking
- UK consumer price inflation hits 3 percent in April, up from 2.5 percent in March
- Economic jolt from China's quake seen as limited, though ripples show across region
- The dangers of reporting Myanmar's cyclone in a country where journalists are not welcome
- Economic jolt from China's quake seen as limited, though ripples show across region
- UN says most victims without relief, others accuse Myanmar regime of stealing aid
- Clinton poised for West Virginia win that offers little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- St. George Bank agrees to US$17.5 bln takeover from Westpac to create Australia's biggest bank
- Nissan's 4Q profit rises, but carmaker forecasts slipping profit on currency, costs
- Euro falls against US dollar as markets wait for Fed hints
- Premier Silvio Berlusconi lays out government program before confidence vote
- Tobacco company Swedish Match names new chief executive, chief of finance
- Sharif party ministers offer resignations from Pakistan Cabinet, shaking coalition
- NTT reports 32 percent jump in profit for fiscal 2007 on solid Internet phone business
- 14 candidates vie for top post at troubled UN patent agency
- UK consumer price inflation hits 3 percent in April, up from 2.5 percent in March
- WTO says China should address rich-poor divide to create 'harmonious society'
- NTT's fiscal year profit jumps 32 percent on solid long distance, international service
- Boxing champ Klitschko, 0-1 in political arena, seeks second shot at becoming Kiev mayor
- Airbus announces new delays on deliveries of superjumbo A380
- Pressure to suspend Beijing Olympic torch relay in aftermath of earthquake
- Bulgaria's inflation reached 14.6 percent on year in April
- Japan lower house OKs bill allowing space programs for national security
- Dozens die after a ferry sinks in tropical storm off Bangladesh
- Nissan's 4Q profit rises, but automaker forecasts sliding profit on currency, costs
- Australian government budgets US$38 billion for infrastructure spending
- Italian aerospace company Finmeccanica buys US military contractor for US$5.2 billion
- Johnson names lock forward Borthwick as England captain in New Zealand
- Lebanese army deploys troops around the country to impose law and order by force
- Oil exporter Norway's greenhouse gas emissions hit record high
- US dollar mostly higher, gold down in European morning trading
- Pressure to suspend Beijing Olympic torch relay in aftermath of earthquake
- Mueller surpise inclusion in Swiss provisional squad for Euro 2008
- N. Ireland police chief blames IRA dissidents for trying to kill officer with booby-trap bomb
- Netherlands midfielder Clarence Seedorf says he is not available for Euro 2008
- Milosevic's former party acceptable in new Serbian Cabinet, EU suggests
- Australian government budgets US$38 billion for infrastructure spending
- Greek swimmer tests positive for banned substance
- US fashion students design abayas with help from Qatar counterparts
- Bhutto's husband cleared of smuggling artifacts out of Pakistan
- Italian aerospace company Finmeccanica buys US military contractor for US$5.2 billion
- Ukrainian president prevented from addressing parliament as struggle with PM deepens
- Germany's Merkel sets off on 4-country tour of Latin America
- Oil prices drop below US$124 a barrel on profit-taking
- Wal-Mart 1Q profit rises 6.9 pct on higher sales, beating expectations
- Group wants to turn shipping containers into $1.8M, 17-unit condo development in Detroit
- Hakuho, Asashoryu both victorious on day 3 of Summer Grand Sumo Tournament
- Hong Kong stock market lifted by banks; earthquake impact seen minimal
- Two-year doping ban for Indian weightlifter
- EU, US pledge to fight trade barriers, protectionism
- Mueller surprise inclusion in Swiss provisional squad for Euro 2008
- Singapore Airlines' Q4 profit falls to US$385 million, higher than expected
- Iraq's Kurdish self-ruled region says Australian company joins oil venture
- Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi outlines government program before confidence vote
- British IT watchdog complains to EU about Microsoft's OOXML format
- Colombia says it is extraditing 14 top paramilitary warlords to the United States
- Leaders of former rebels ask Nepal's king to voluntarily step down
- London's FTSE-100 index down 45.6 points at 6175.0
- Corporate Express shares surge after Staples raises bid
- Clinton poised for West Virginia win that offers little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- Volkswagen says it will provide details on new U.S. production facility in July
- Bush returning to the Mideast with tempered hopes for peace agreement before term ends
- Serbian official confident pro-Western bloc will form government after weekend elections
- HP agrees to pay about $12.6B for Electronic Data Systems in deal to challenge IBM
- Asian markets mixed as China shares fall after quake, but Tokyo, Hong Kong shares rise
- EU: Milosevic party acceptable as partner in new Serbian Cabinet
- EU gives Italy until May 30 to provide information on Alitalia loan
- Indian shares decline as ONGC and software shares pull down market
- Malaysia knocks out Japan in Uber Cup
- Australia, Brazil, Pakistan lead in vote for new U.N. patent chief
- Saudi: Iran's support for Hezbollah 'coup' in Lebanon will affect foreign relations
- UN says most victims without relief, others accuse Myanmar regime of stealing aid
- Hewlett-Packard to buy EDS for $12.6 billion in bid to challenge IBM in tech services
- Bernanke: Financial turmoil easing but situation not yet back to normal
- Lebanese army deploys troops around the country to impose law and order by force
- Organizers say they will `simplify" torch relay in aftermath of earthquake
- Colombia extradites 14 top paramilitary warlords to the United States
- Bernanke: Financial turmoil in markets easing but not yet back to normal
- Man dressed as Darth Vader spared jail for attack on founder of Britain's Jedi church
- French bank Credit Agricole considering euro5.9 billion ($9.1 billion) rights issue
- Economic jolt from China's quake seen as limited, though ripples show across region
- Retail sales dip in April as a weak economy causes demand for new cars to plunge
- Retail sales post second straight drop
- Spielberg joins Cannes regulars Eastwood, Allen, Soderbergh for 61st Riviera glamor fest
- NIreland police chief accuses IRA dissidents of trying to kill officer with booby-trap bomb
- Thousands protest alleged assassination attempt against ethnic Albanian opposition leader
- 5 company officials arrested in Japan's scandal over WWII weapons removal in China
- Hewlett-Packard to buy EDS for $12.6 billion in bid to challenge IBM in tech services
- Open season on Amazon activists may be back following acquittal of rancher in nun killing
- Activist: Pakistan lawyers ready to protest again for judges' reinstatement
- Race details for the upcoming presidential primaries and caucuses
- Ukrainian president is prevented from addressing parliament as dispute with PM deepens
- Sheffield United offers help to China earthquake victims through link with local club
- Mendieta, Rochemback, Lee to leave Middlesbrough after club decides against new contracts
- U.S., British, other ambassadors stopped by Zimbabwe police during fact-finding tour
- `August: Osage County' leads best-play nominees for 2008 Tony Awards
- Pro-Western official confident his bloc will form government in Serbia
- UK consumer price inflation hits 3 percent in April, up from 2.5 percent in March
- Clinton poised for West Virginia win that offers little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- Wal-Mart 1Q profit rises 6.9 pct on higher sales, beating expectations
- Roger Lemerre of France named coach of Morocco's national soccer team
- ATP-Hamburg Masters Results
- US retail sales dip in April as a weak economy causes demand for new cars to plunge
- West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels banned for two years for breaking betting rules
- Slovak inflation accelerates to 4.3 percent in April
- Ericsson in deal to provide built-in mobile broadband for Dell laptops
- Netherlands midfielder Clarence Seedorf pulls out of consideration for Euro 2008
- Stung by cyber warfare, Estonia, NATO allies to sign deal on cyber defense center
- UN says most victims without relief, others accuse Myanmar regime of stealing aid
- Mandela honored by his capital city _ says it's the last such award he'll accept
- Oil prices up after earlier drop on profit-taking
- Ronaldo says he's happy to stay at Manchester United as Real Madrid renews interest
- `In the Heights,' with 13 nominations, heads the list of 2008 Tony Award nominees
- Man dressed as Darth Vader spared jail for attack on founder of Britain's Jedi church
- HP 2nd-quarter preliminary earnings beat expectations, raises full-year financial targets
- Spielberg joins Cannes regulars Eastwood, Allen, Soderbergh for 61st Riviera glamor fest
- Swiss court throws out Al Ittihad appeal against CAS decision in soccer transfer dispute
- Airbus announces new delays on deliveries of superjumbo A380
- Clinton poised for West Virginia win that offers little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- Germany's Lafontaine eyes return to governor's job in his home state
- Thousands protest alleged assassination attempt against ethnic Albanian opposition leader
- IOC gives $1 million to aid relief efforts after China earthquake
- Simpsons characters, shop mannequin vie for art's provocative Turner Prize
- Roger Lemerre of France named coach of Morocco's national soccer team
- Corporate Express willing to talk after Staples increases hostile bid
- Wal-Mart 1Q profit rises 6.9 pct on higher sales, beating expectations
- Report: Paolo Maldini ready to return for 1 more year with AC Milan
- Ohio father is jailed for 180 days after his daughter fails to get her diploma
- Colombia extradites 14 top paramilitary warlords to the United States
- Spain striker Villa will accept a transfer away from Valencia
- US stocks decline modestly after retail sales report
- Lebanese army deploys troops around the country to impose law and order by force
- FIFA says Sudan-Chad World Cup qualifier will go ahead as scheduled
- US business inventories rise by 0.1 percent in March, weakest showing in a year
- Court: Prosecutor who aided filmmakers may remain on `Alpha Dog' death penalty case
- British IT watchdog complains to EU about Microsoft's OOXML format
- Fate of world's most famous panda preserve unknown after China quake
- `In the Heights,' with 13 nominations, heads the list of 2008 Tony Award nominees
- US business inventories rise by 0.1 percent in March, weakest showing in a year
- EU likely to keep zero tariffs on cereal past July 1
- Toyota, other Japanese companies suspend operations after quake, offer support
- Thousands protest alleged assassination attempt against ethnic Albanian opposition leader
- US retail sales down by 0.2 percent in April; auto sales down substantially
- Clubs from England, Germany and Denmark get extra places in next season's UEFA Cup
- US stocks decline after retail sales report, Bernanke speech
- Colombia extradites 14 top paramilitary warlords to the United States
- Malawi police arrest ex-security, political chiefs amid president's talk of treason
- Clinton poised for West Virginia win that offers little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- Nikolay Davydenko cruises past Ivan Ljubicic in 2nd round at Hamburg Masters
- Complete list of the nominees for the 2008 Tony Awards
- Belgian-based UNIVEG buys Atlanta AG from Chiquita Brands for $85 million
- US official says NKorean nuclear documents appear complete
- Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi outlines government program before confidence vote
- Gates: Fund current war demands and reject tendency to focus on 'Next-War-itis
- AS Roma fans banned from last game against Catania with Serie A title on the line
- Germany's Linde buys 51 percent stake in Saudi Industrial Gas Co.
- South African amputee swimmer returns home after qualifying for Beijing Olympics
- US official says North Korean nuclear documents appear complete
- US, British, other ambassadors stopped by Zimbabwean police during fact-finding tour
- US: Successful suit against ex-lead paint companies goes before Rhode Island Supreme Court
- Clinton poised for West Virginia win that offers little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- Boxing champ Klitschko, 0-1 in political arena, seeks second shot at becoming Kiev mayor
- Trapattoni calls up six new names for Ireland against Serbia, Colombia
- Malawi police arrest ex-security, political chiefs over allegations of coup plot
- Crude oil futures fluctuate on stronger dollar, forecast of lower demand
- Unseeded but highly touted Azarenka routs 19th-seeded Bammer at Italian Open
- Soccer stadiums handed over to Euro 2008 organizers
- Painting by Briton Lucian Freud could set auction record for a living artist at NYC auction
- Malawi police arrest ex-security, political chiefs over allegations of coup plot
- Lebanese army deploys troops around the country to impose law and order by force
- More than $20 million in debt, Clinton could look to Obama, Senate campaign to help pay it off
- US: Successful suit against ex-lead paint companies goes before Rhode Island Supreme Court
- Lufthansa Group April passengers increase 33 percent
- Cavendish wins fourth stage of Giro d'Italia; Pellizotti retains overall lead
- Malaysia knocks out Japan in Uber Cup
- Officials say South African transportation system revamp on schedule for World Cup
- Amir Khan would consider training in United States to get closer to world title shot
- Top Democrats announce budget agreement that leaves major decisions to next US president
- Drought-stricken Barcelona forced to ship in drinking water
- More than $20 million in debt, Clinton could look to Obama, Senate campaign to help pay it off
- Italian police arrest man in Venice for allegedly filming thousands of women's bottoms
- Lebanese army deploys troops around the country to impose law and order by force
- Reading goalkeeper Marcus Hahnemann blasts teammates over relegation
- Ex-Parmalat consultant Sala extradited to Switzerland
- US Senate rejects Republican plan to drill in Alaska refuge, coastal waters
- Cavendish wins fourth stage of Giro d'Italia; Pellizotti retains overall lead
- Oil prices near $127 a barrel on rumor about Iranian output
- Guam links up with AOL Travel
- Oil price hike affects motorcycle sales
- HTC launches Touch Diamond
- A musical evening at Garden Terrace
- Actor Louis Koo stays at Miramar
- Grand Hyatt Taipei presents rice dumpling gift boxes
- Regent offers 7 kinds of rice dumplings
- Vaughan calls for batsmen to turn it on
- Goal-hungry Zenit confident of success
- Canada, Russia top qualifying groups
- Ivanovic aims for next step at Grand Slam
- Red Wings beat Stars, go 3-0 up in playoff series
- Cabrera's triple play not enough for Indians
- James leads Cavaliers past Celtics
- Cosmopolitan touch in a Himalayan village
- Taipei shares up higher
- Hitachi annual net loss widens
- Venezuela sets deadline for Sidor takeover
- Dollar stays rangebound ahead of Bernanke's speech
- Market rallies as decrease in oil price eases concerns
- Morgan Stanley raises fund for global projects
- Former CEO says AIG 'in crisis'
- Exxon says Alaska should pay US$800m for breaching deal
- HBO to sell shows on iTunes
- U.S. leader expected to press Saudi Arabia on soaring oil prices
- Economic jolt from China's quake seen as limited
- EU, U.S. debate boosting trade
- HP seeks Electronic Data purchase to take on IBM
- Bank takeover to create Australia's biggest firm
- Felix the Cat and a mannequin on a toilet bid for UK art prize
- Men having plastic surgery is the latest wrinkle
- Parents seeking nontoxic toys find more choices
- In Brief
- Brazil heartthrob plays hardman Castro in Che
- Paul McCartney, Heather Mills granted preliminary divorce decree movie
- New York girls hit red carpet in London
- Teachers who co-opt Web tools for class have best of both worlds
- Without aid, Burmese head east to find help
- Attorney says Pope should be questioned about sex cases
- Sharif's party preparing to quit Pakistan's Cabinet
- Islands may extend ocean sovereignty
- Lebanese army starts to end armed presence
- Truth, justice And the KMT
- Rare giant pandas at Chinese breeding center safe after quake, state media says
- Malaysian accused of luring women into sex work is first charged for trafficking
- Hundreds of Florida homes evacuated as wildfires burn
- Myanmar accepts more American aid
- Hoklo audio version of 'Four Books' released
- MOFA to provide aid to crisis-hit Myanmar
- MOTC claims government did its best to help FAT
- Airport zone bill draws alarm from incoming minister Mao
- Veterans fight to keep monument intact
- Aboriginal youth to perform dances in Houston, Texas
- James Soong denies report about Control Yuan
- Tsai urges DPP to face future, dump old ways
- MOFA refutes PNG official's version of events in scandal
- Deaths in China earthquake over 12,000
- Officials vow aid to quake victims
- Record-breaking number of allies to attend inauguration
- Clinton poised for West Virginia win that offers little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- McCain to make cameo appearance this week on "Saturday Night Live," a venue for Democrats
- Troops hike to quake-buried Chinese villages
- President-elect donates NT$200,000 for quake relief in China
- Tzu Chi ready for relief work in China's quake-stricken area
- Fugitive broker offers to submit evidence to Taiwan prosecutors
- Wang strong but gets no support in Yankees' loss to Rays
- China urged not to refuse Taiwan's humanitarian help
- Over 90% of college, university heads back hosting Chinese students
- China airlifts aid to remote villages hit by quake
- Government ready to assist China earthquake victims: MAC head
- Officials may be held responsible for lost public funds
- Ma camp denies bumpy transfer allegations
- DPP's image, credibility at all-time low: chairmanship candidate
- Tzu Chi providing relief goods to China's quake victims
- 1st Taiwanese relief flight to depart for Chengdu Thursday: lawmaker
- DPP chair says he is to rest and cry after term expires
- Taiwan's Premier, Cabinet resign en masse
- China quake toll at 15,000; 26,000 believed buried
- Four airports picked to accommodate cross-strait charter flights
- China says troops rush to plus dangerous cracks in dam
- Award-winning US actor Jon Voight visits battered town, victims of Palestinian attacks
- US official says North Korean nuclear documents appear complete
- Clinton poised for West Virginia win that offers little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- UN says up to 40 percent of those killed in Myanmar cyclone likely children
- US airlines expect 1.3 percent fewer fliers this summer amid higher fares, weak economy
- Senate demands Bush halt oil shipments to U.S. government's emergency reserve
- Settlement in NYC lesbian's bathroom lawsuit against a restaurant
- European Commission recommends end to US chicken ban
- Davydenko cruises past Ljubicic in 2nd round at Hamburg Masters, Ferrer also wins
- Rapper Remy Ma gets 8 years in prison for shooting woman outside NYC nightclub
- Madonna adoption case nears conclusion with court hearing Thursday
- Gates: Fund current US war demands and reject the tendency to focus on 'Next-War-iitis'
- Henrik Larsson returns to international play for Sweden at Euro 2008
- Campaigners call on ArcelorMittal to improve environment, safety record
- US stocks decline after retail sales report, oil spikes
- Pro-Western official confident his bloc will form government in Serbia
- London's FTSE 100 index down 8.70 points at 6,211.90
- Henrik Larsson returns to international play for Sweden at Euro 2008
- US dollar mixed, gold down in European trading
- GM chief operating officer says US auto industry is in recession, but company will weather it
- Cavendish wins fourth stage of Giro d'Italia; Pellizotti retains overall lead
- US official says North Korean nuclear documents appear complete
- Colombia extradites 14 top paramilitary warlords to the United States
- UN says most victims without relief, others accuse Myanmar regime of stealing aid
- Liverpool captain Gerrard calls on feuding owners to back Benitez with cash
- CAS to hear Iran title contender's appeal against FIFA
- European Commission recommends end to US chicken ban
- Davydenko cruises past Ljubicic in 2nd round at Hamburg Masters, Ferrer, Wawrinka also win
- Cavendish wins fourth stage of Giro d'Italia; Pellizotti retains overall lead
- US Senate demands Bush halt oil shipments into government emergency reserve
- Air Force to locate winner of $1.8B GPS contract, destination either Lockheed Martin or Boeing
- Ga. church tempts worshippers with $500 gas raffle
- Oil prices near $127 a barrel on report about Iranian output
- Government, militants agree courts may seek Islamic 'guidance' in parts of NW Pakistan
- Rapper Remy Ma gets 8 years in prison for shooting woman outside NYC nightclub
- Thousands protest alleged assassination attempt against ethnic Albanian opposition leader
- Athens museum to show its priceless Egyptian collection
- US Senate demands Bush halt oli shipments into government emergency reserve
- US, British, other ambassadors stopped by Zimbabwean police during fact-finding tour
- Police warn Zenit fans against racism ahead of UEFA Cup final
- Bernanke: Financial turmoil in markets easing but not yet back to normal
- Heathrow Airport's managing director quits in wake of chaotic Terminal 5 opening
- UEFA Cup: Dick Advocaat bidding for first European title with Zenit
- Henrik Larsson returns to international play for Sweden at Euro 2008
- 'Sound of Music' villa in Austria to become hotel
- Colombia extradites 14 top paramilitary warlords to the United States
- Drew Barrymore unhurt in car accident, follows other car to get license tag number
- US official says North Korean nuclear documents appear complete
- Turkish parliament rejects no-confidence vote against prime minister
- McCain to make cameo appearance this week on "Saturday Night Live," a venue for Democrats
- Euro, pound weaker against US dollar
- Henrik Larsson returns to international play for Sweden at Euro 2008
- Euro-zone finance ministers debate inflation, economy as growth slows
- Fan gets 3-month suspended jail term and 3-year ban from games for racially abusing player
- British minister accidentally discloses government briefing on fears of housing prices crash
- NYC judge gives rapper Remy Ma 8 years in prison
- Two consortia set to bid on Brazil hydroelectric project
- Police warn Zenit fans against racism ahead of UEFA Cup final
- Median home prices drop in first quarter in two-thirds of US cities surveyed
- State Dept. official says US wants to ease global airline ownership rules to spur investment
- 'American Idol' viewers are disappearing
- Campaigners call on ArcelorMittal to improve environment, safety record
- Hewlett-Packard to buy EDS for $13.2 billion in bid to challenge IBM in tech services
- Clinton poised for West Virginia win that offers little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- State Dept. official says US wants to ease global airline ownership rules to spur investment
- Davydenko cruises past Ljubicic in 2nd round at Hamburg Masters, Ferrer, Wawrinka also win
- Art looted by Nazis goes on display in Greenwich
- Gates: Fund current US war demands and reject the tendency to focus on 'Next-War-iitis'
- Sorenstam to make 2008 her last, end career in which she dominated women's golf
- Rivaldo postpones retirement, staying at AEK for another season
- `Jones': Real archaeologists don't have whips
- UN says most victims without relief, others accuse Myanmar regime of stealing aid
- Clinton poised for West Virginia win that offers little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- Air Force to locate winner of $1.8B GPS contract, destination either Lockheed Martin or Boeing
- Air Force to locate winner of $1.8B GPS contract, destination either Lockheed Martin or Boeing
- Thuram urges Euro 2008 referees to stop matches in case of racism
- Colombia extradites 14 top paramilitary warlords to the United States
- Gold futures drop after dollar gains against euro
- Copa Libertadores: Boca Juniors faces Atlas again in quarterfinals
- Australian elected to lead troubled U.N. patent agency
- UN says relief efforts in Myanmar should reach scale of Indian Ocean tsunami
- Farm bill does little to address global food crisis while increasing subsidies to US farmers
- `Heights' heads Tony nominees list with 13 nods
- Many US couples are spending less on their weddings and honeymoons as economy slows down
- Corporate Express says sweetened $2.47B takeover bid from Staples still too low
- Unseeded but highly touted Azarenka routs 19th-seeded Bammer at Italian Open
- Oil prices near $127 a barrel on report about Iranian output
- Clinton poised for West Virginia win that offers little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- Ecuador president offers his territory for liberation of FARC hostages during France visit
- Milito's knee surgery could idle Barcelona, Argentina defender for nine months
- Bush heading for Israel on Tuesday; White House says peace talks are `sluggish'
- Tennis-playing twins help competitor's wife, child escape hotel fire in France
- Teen exercise protects against breast cancer later in life
- Dollar gains strength, even amid release of more weak economic data, new oil records
- Peru's economic growth slows to 5.6 pct in March
- ABC fall schedule has new David E. Kelley-produced drama, `Life on Mars,' and a new game show
- British ministers accidentally disclose details of house price falls and planned Brown TV show
- US stocks mixed after retail sales report, oil spikes
- Craigslist countersues eBay, saying it's competing illegally, violating trademark
- Venezuela to sell oil to Portugal at favorable rates under energy accords
- Colombia extradites 14 top paramilitary warlords to the United States
- US stocks end mixed after retail sales report, spiking oil
- Macedonia: Thousands protest attack against ethnic Albanian leader; EU, US concerned
- Sale to Hewlett Packard will end 46 years of independence at EDS
- Switzerland, Norway look for upsets in ice hcokey world quarterfinals
- 2 consortia set to bid on Brazil hydroelectric project
- Skelton strikes, struggling Gretna finishes season with a victory
- Chelsea Clinton returns to Puerto Rico to campaign for mother
- Former UN Rwanda commander: US and Canada bad as terrorists for detainee treatment
- Hewlett-Packard rolling dice on $13.2B purchase of EDS in challenge to IBM in tech services
- Kuwait's former emir, removed from power after 9 days in 2006 because of ill health, dies
- California swears in a black woman as 1st state legislative chief in US
- Retail sales dip in April but show strength outside of autos with strong gains at discounters
- Judge restores custody to parents of boy who fought chemotherapy
- Gold futures drop after dollar gains against euro
- Canadian Grand Prix course made safer after Kubica crash last year
- LaBeouf: A need for cigarettes led to arrest at drug store
- Clinton poised for West Virginia win that offers little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- Craigslist countersues eBay, saying it is competing illegally
- Bristol City beats Crystal Palace 2-1 to reach promotion playoff final
- Apple lands HBO for iTunes store, agrees to rare concession on variable pricing
- Burger King fires 2 over executive's secret blog criticizing farm worker's group
- Drug maker endorses bill requiring disclosure of gifts, consulting fees to docs
- Euro zone finance ministers urged to moderate wage increases, corporate bonuses
- NIreland police chief accuses IRA dissidents of trying to kill officer with booby-trap bomb
- Recording engineer who built Phil Spector's 'Wall of Sound' dies on 80th birthday
- Cotto-Margarito welterweight unification fight to be held in Las Vegas
- FBI warns of escalating mortgage fraud
- US-Russia nuclear power deal faces congressional hurdles
- Pro-McCain pastor apologizes to Catholics for criticism over relations with Jews
- Colombia extradites 14 top paramilitary warlords to the United States
- US Virgin Islands Daily News finds buyer in court-ordered bankruptcy auction
- Rice says Mideast peace improbable, not impossible
- Canadian Grand Prix course made safer after Kubica crash last year
- MySpace says it has won $234M judgment in spam case; defendants include `spam king'
- Retail sales dip in April but show strength outside of autos with strong gains at discounters
- Fiji, Samoa, Japan benefit from increased IRB development grants
- Fiji, Samoa, Japan benefit from increased IRB development grants
- EarthLink to pull the plug on Wi-Fi in Philadelphia
- Wireless patient devices at risk from proposed Internet use
- Bush says in interview new attack on US his worst worry, says he quit golf because of Iraq war
- HP taking aim on IBM with risky $13.2B acquisition of EDS
- Peru's economic growth slows to 5.6 percent in March
- Clinton poised for West Virginia win that offers little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- Britney Spears rear-ends car, paparazzi capture the moment on video
- US lawmakers consider provision to require Bush to certify NKorean nuclear progress
- Pro-McCain pastor apologizes to Catholics for criticism over relations with Jews
- House joins Senate in demands for halt of oil shipments into government emergency reserve
- Hollywood's MGM appoints finance chief to help build film fund, bolster production
- Congress clears Mexican Cabinet secretary of corruption; prosecutors still probing
- NY agency starts talking to other developers about West Side project after Tishman deal fails
- Clinton wins West Virginia, still facing long odds in nomination battle with Obama
- Stumping in Missouri and Michigan, Obama targets McCain, not Clinton
- James Garner's publicist says actor is recovering from minor stroke
- Analysis: Even big win in West Virginia does little to alter Clinton's fortunes
- Clinton picks up delegates in West Virginia primary
- Democrats propose taxes to fund veterans' benefits
- Clinton poised for West Virginia win that offers little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- Detroit Symphony and cellist Yo-Yo Ma led by Honda robot
- Exit polls: Race, Obama's ex-pastor, gas tax helping Clinton in West Virginia primary
- Congress urges Bush to halt oil shipments into government emergency reserve
- Kelsey Grammer says Fox has canceled `Back to You,' hopes sitcom finds a new network home
- Ludacris returns to his alma mater in Atlanta where gymnasium is named for him
- A cat-and-bird game in Hollywood
- College's first white valedictorian
- Rice says Mideast peace improbable, not impossible
- Democrats propose taxes to fund veterans' benefits
- Recording engineer who built Phil Spector's 'Wall of Sound' dies on 80th birthday
- `Christine,' `How I Met Your Mother' among 4 `bubble' shows that are coming back to CBS
- Clinton takes West Virginia vote but still has little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- List of top extradited Colombian paramilitary warlords
- Exit poll: Demographics help Clinton to big West Virginia win
- Major League Baseball home run king charged with 15 counts in new doping indictment
- Collective Brands wants Adidas ruling overturned
- Clinton takes West Virginia primary but still has little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- Venezuela to sell oil to Portugal in exchange for food, technology, Chavez says
- Japan's current account surplus falls in March on strong imports
- Burger King fires 2 after blog controversy
- Seahawks linebacker Lofa Tatupu arrested for drunken driving
- Democrats propose taxes to fund veterans' benefits
- UN says relief efforts in Myanmar should reach scale of Indian Ocean tsunami
- James Garner hospitalized after stroke
- Clinton takes West Virginia primary but still has little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- MySpace says it has won $234M spam judgment
- Craigslist countersues eBay, saying it broke antitrust laws
- Japan's wholesale prices rise 3.7 percent in April on high oil and steel costs
- Major League Baseball home run king charged with 15 counts in new doping indictment
- Jury begins deliberating in corruption trial of Illinois political fundraiser Tony Rezko
- MySpace wins $230M spam judgment believed to be largest ever; defendants include `spam king'
- Lucian Freud painting sets auction record at an NYC sale; bid topped $33 million
- Analysis: Clinton's big win in West Virginia does little to alter her prospects
- Oil prices steady in Asia after falling back from record near US$127 a barrel
- Japan's current account surplus falls in March on strong imports
- Clinton wins most delegates in West Virginia primary, but still trails Obama overall
- College student is elected mayor of Oklahoma city of Muskogee at age 19
- Honda robot meets latest challenge: Conducting Detroit Symphony in live performance
- Clinton takes West Virginia primary but still has little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- Paul Byrd and two relievers pitch Indians' fourth shutout in seven games, a 4-0 win over A's
- Bush says in interview new attack on US his worst worry, says he quit golf because of Iraq war
- Venezuela to sell oil to Portugal in exchange for food, technology, Chavez says
- Clinton takes West Virginia primary but still has little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- College student is elected mayor of Oklahoma city of Muskogee at age 19
- Congress urges Bush to halt oil shipments into government emergency reserve
- UN says relief efforts in Myanmar should reach scale of Indian Ocean tsunami
- Oil prices steady in Asia after falling back from record near US$127 a barrel
- Oil prices steady in Asia after falling back from record near US$127 a barrel
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Another celebrity is forced to leave the ballroom on 'Dancing With the Stars'
- Votto goes deep to lead Cincinnati Reds to costly 5-3 victory over Florida Marlins
- UN says relief efforts in Myanmar should reach scale of Indian Ocean tsunami
- Clinton takes West Virginia primary but still has little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- China shares rebound as many quake zone companies resume trading
- China shares rebound as many quake zone companies resume trading
- UN says relief efforts in Myanmar should reach scale of Indian Ocean tsunami
- Paul Byrd and two relievers pitch Indians' fourth shutout in seven games, a 4-0 win over A's
- SKorea's 1st astronaut leaves hospital after recovering from pain following steep descent
- China shares rebound as many quake zone companies resume trading
- China shares rebound as many quake zone companies resume trading
- Victims of Colombian warlords fear their extradition will end reparations and confessions
- Analysis: Clinton's big win in West Virginia does little to alter her prospects
- Red Cross describes grim towns in Myanmar's cyclone zone
- Votto goes deep to lead Cincinnati Reds to costly 5-3 victory over Florida Marlins
- Daily Playoff Glance
- Clinton takes West Virginia primary but still has little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- Clinton wins most delegates in West Virginia primary, but still trails Obama overall
- Exit polls: Race, education, Obama's ex-pastor, gas tax help Clinton in West Virginia primary
- Exit polls: Race, education, Obama's ex-pastor, gas tax help Clinton in West Virginia primary
- Beckham's show not enough in friendly
- China shares rebound as many quake zone companies resume trading
- China shares rebound as many quake zone companies resume trading
- Malaysia ready to trade palm oil for rice to stabilize domestic supply
- Malaysia ready to trade palm oil for rice to stabilize domestic supply
- Car bombing kills policeman in Spain, Basque separatists blamed
- Shares of BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto climb on rumors of higher bid for Rio, Chinese stake
- Shares of BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto climb on rumors of higher bid for Rio, Chinese stake
- Exit poll: Demographics help Clinton to big West Virginia win
- Analysis: Clinton's big win in West Virginia does little to alter her prospects
- Clinton takes West Virginia primary but still has little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- American League Leaders
- National League Leaders
- Votto goes deep to lead Cincinnati Reds to costly 5-3 victory over Florida Marlins
- Malaysia's Petronas inks deal to develop more oil fields in Uzbekistan
- Malaysia's Petronas inks deal to develop more oil fields in Uzbekistan
- SingTel's 4th quarter profit grew 10.5 percent on regional contributions
- SingTel's 4th quarter profit grew 10.5 percent on regional contributions
- Nearly 3 in 10 US households get all or most calls on cell phones, government survey says
- Paul Byrd and two relievers pitch Indians' fourth shutout in seven games, a 4-0 win over A's
- Vietnamese journalists outraged by arrests of reporters who covered corruption scandal
- Radio company Clear Channel resolves dispute with lenders, clearing way for $17.9B buyout deal
- Craigslist countersues eBay, saying it's violating state, federal antitrust and trademark laws
- EADS returns to profit in 1st quarter as Airbus delivers more jets, offsetting weaker dollar
- Belgian media: Henin to quit tennis
- ArcelorMittal first quarter profit up nearly 10 percent on strong steel demand
- England players trying not to look too far ahead as three-test series with New Zealand opens
- Malaysia considers sex education in national service for high school graduates
- Malaysia considers sex education in national service for high school graduates
- ArcelorMittal first quarter profit up 5 percent on strong steel demand
- National Hockey League Glance
- Car bombing kills policeman in Spain, Basque separatists blamed
- Clinton presses on after W. Virginia win but with little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- ArcelorMittal first quarter profit up 5 percent on strong steel demand
- Worried about your pet? Forget to lock the door? New Panasonic car navigation can help
- French bank BNP Paribas says 1Q net profit down 21 percent
- J. Sainsbury PLC full-year profit up 1.2 percent
- Sony marks profit in fiscal fourth quarter, reversing from deep losses the previous year
- Sony marks profit in fiscal fourth quarter, reversing from deep losses the previous year
- World Bank approves US$232 million road loan to Philippines with anti-graft safeguards
- World Bank approves US$232 million road loan to Philippines with anti-graft safeguards
- Pakistan party leader, aides to discuss future of cracking coalition government
- Pakistan party leader, aides to discuss future of cracking coalition government
- Dollar rises against yen in Asia on better-than-expected US retail sales
- Dollar rises against yen in Asia on better-than-expected US retail sales
- EADS returns to profit in first quarter as Airbus delivers more jets, offsetting weaker dollar
- Dollar rises against yen in Asia on better-than-expected US retail sales
- ThyssenKrupp 2Q net profit up 106 percent, as a result of one-off effects
- China reports first death in capital from virus sickening young children across country
- UK's Tesco PLC buying 36 Homever stores in South Korea for 958 million pounds
- Sony marks profit in fiscal fourth quarter, reversing from deep losses the previous year
- Sony marks profit in fiscal fourth quarter, reversing from deep losses the previous year
- EADS returns to profit in first quarter as Airbus delivers more jets, offsetting weaker dollar
- Toyota considers new plant to make low-cost, small cars for emerging markets
- Toyota considers new plant to make low-cost, small cars for emerging markets
- Analysis: Obama looks to general election, hoping America won't notice West Virginia
- Cannes film festival kicks off with mix of serious films and antics
- Oil prices fall back in Asia after overnight record near US$127 a barrel
- Oil prices fall back in Asia after overnight record near US$127 a barrel
- Australia's new refugee policy wins praise from UN, human rights groups
- Britain's Brown ponders reality TV offer for his political fightback
- Hong Kong movie company invests in Oliver Stone's George W. Bush biopic
- Hong Kong movie company invests in Oliver Stone's George W. Bush biopic
- EU regulators investigate Statoil-ConocoPhillips gas station deal
- Russia allows allowing visa-free entry for Champions League final
- US Congress investigates Republican role in phone jamming during 2002 New Hampshire election
- Sony marks profit in fiscal fourth quarter, reversing from deep losses the previous year
- Sony marks profit in fiscal fourth quarter, reversing from deep losses the previous year
- Japan's Nikkei rises to highest in 5 months on upbeat corporate earnings
- Japan's Nikkei rises to highest in 5 months on upbeat corporate earnings
- China shares rebound as many quake zone companies resume trading
- China shares rebound as many quake zone companies resume trading
- Euro, pound drifts lower against US dollar amid waning confidence in European economy
- Sorenstam does nothing halfhearted _ retirement included
- Sorenstam to retire this year
- Britain's J. Sainsbury PLC reports full-year profit up 1.2 percent due to sales gains
- Pakistan party leader, aides to discuss future of cracking coalition government
- Pakistan party leader, aides to discuss future of cracking coalition government
- Diplomats: Myanmar to attend ASEAN emergency meeting to discuss cyclone disaster
- TomTom NV wins EU approval to take over smaller navigation rival Tele Atlas
- Clinton presses on after W. Virginia win but with little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- Samsung Electronics CEO replaced as part of management shuffle
- Samsung Electronics CEO replaced as part of management shuffle
- Former coal center Wales looks toward green future
- Stung by cyber warfare, Estonia, NATO allies to sign deal on cyber defense center
- Bush opens trip to Israel, Saudi Arabia and Egypt to push for Mideast peace
- Sony marks profit in fiscal fourth quarter, reversing from deep losses the previous year
- Sony marks profit in fiscal fourth quarter, reversing from deep losses the previous year
- SKorea to get US beef deal to take effect later this month amid public backlash
- Bangladesh journalists call for end to emergency rule, greater press freedom
- EADS returns to profit in first quarter as Airbus delivers more jets, offsetting weaker dollar
- Deutsche Post 1Q net falls 18 percent on Postbank expenses, Post sales up 2 percent
- Mexican president of world volleyball federation to retire after 24 years
- McGeechan named Lions coach to tour South Africa in 2009
- Serbian President Tadic insists hardliners lost election, pledges to 'defend people's will'
- EU praises central bank on interest rates stances
- Guns in Virginian restaurants draw stares but little outcry
- Car bomb kills policeman in Spain; Basque separatists blamed
- Hong Kong's key stock index dips 0.1 percent, traders sell refiners on surging fuel prices
- Hong Kong's key stock index dips 0.1 percent, traders sell refiners on surging fuel prices
- Thomas and Uber Cups quarterfinals results
- Nedved signs contract extension to play next year with Juventus
- Samsung Electronics CEO replaced as part of management shuffle
- Samsung Electronics CEO replaced as part of management shuffle
- Oil prices steady after overnight record near US$127 a barrel
- Japan's Nikkei rises to highest in 4 months on upbeat corporate earnings
- Japan's Nikkei rises to highest in 4 months on upbeat corporate earnings
- Asashoryu, Hakuho continue to dominate on day 4 of Summer Grand Sumo Tournament
- Asashoryu, Hakuho continue to dominate on day 4 of Summer Grand Sumo Tournament
- US dollar higher, gold opens lower in European morning trading
- Volkswagen labor rep says Jetta, Passat could be built in US, still no indication of location
- Queens Park Rangers names Dowie as new head coach to replace Di Canio
- Bush opens trip to Israel, Saudi Arabia and Egypt to push for Mideast peace
- Samsung Electronics names new CEO in management shakeup aimed at future growth
- Samsung Electronics names new CEO in management shakeup aimed at future growth
- US sends 5 more aid-loaded planes to Myanmar, relief effort growing
- AstraZeneca's Seroquel given FDA approval for treating patients with bipolar disorder
- EADS returns to profit in first quarter as Airbus delivers more jets, offsetting weaker dollar
- Turkish opposition pushes motion to censure PM
- WTA-Italian Open Results
- Most Asian markets advance; China shares rebound as many quake zone companies resume trading
- Serbian President Tadic criticizes nationalists' attempts to form government
- Most Asian markets advance; China shares rebound as many quake zone companies resume trading
- Judge says Polish prosecutors must revise indictment against last communist leader
- Popularity of Abbas government slipping and he'd have trouble winning next election: poll
- Estonia's first quarter GDP growth plummets to nearly zero
- DuPont, Genencor invest US$140 million to form US venture for cellulosic ethanol
- Malaysia Airlines offers a million free seats on regional flights to boost income
- Malaysia Airlines offers a million free seats on regional flights to boost income
- Defending champion China crushes to semifinals of Thomas Cup
- Berlusconi gov't wins confidence vote in Italy's lower house of parliament
- No. 1 Justine Henin calls media for major announcement on her career
- Defending champion China crushes to semifinals of Thomas Cup
- England players trying not to look too far ahead as 3-test series with New Zealand opens
- India bans Harbhajan Singh for 5 one-day internationals in slapping row
- India bans Harbhajan Singh for 5 one-day internationals in slapping row
- Kirilenko beats No. 18 Petrova in first round of Italian Open
- Thomas and Uber Cups quarterfinals results
- Hamburg Masters Results
- ING Groep reports 19 percent fall in 1st quarter net profit
- Clinton presses on after West Virginia win but with little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- McGeechan named Lions coach to tour South Africa in 2009
- India bans Harbhajan Singh for 5 one-day internationals in slapping row
- India bans Harbhajan Singh for 5 one-day internationals in slapping row
- Bush opens trip to Israel, Saudi Arabia and Egypt to push for Mideast peace
- Malaysia's No. 2 leader rejects opposition claims of corruption
- Malaysia's No. 2 leader rejects opposition claims of corruption
- TomTom NV wins EU approval to take over smaller navigation rival Tele Atlas
- Freddie Mac posts 1Q loss of $151M, plans to raise $5.5 billion in new capital
- Suspect remanded in custody in shooting of Macedonian opposition politician
- Martin Jol gets Bundesliga coaching job in Hamburger SV
- Bush opens trip to Israel, Saudi Arabia and Egypt to push for Mideast peace
- Sainsbury full-year profit up 1.2 pct, unveils plans to launch nonfood business
- WTA-Italian Open Results
- Bank of England governor says inflation to remain above 3 pct for several quarters
- China's April indutrial output up 15.7 percent; growth down slightly after storms
- Telefonica posts net profit increase of 22.4 percent in first quarter
- Bush links optimism for Mideast reform to democratic Israel
- Cannes film festival kicks off with mix of serious films and antics
- E.ON 1Q net profit falls 32 percent on higher energy costs
- Romania coach Victor Piturca names preliminary squad for Euro 2008
- Dalai Lama's five-day visit to Germany will have few meetings with top-level officials
- Ecuador president insists computers seized by Colombians at rebel camp prove 'nothing'
- Popularity of moderate Palestinian government slipping: poll
- UN warns of rice shortage in Myanmar as planting season approaches
- Mexican president of world volleyball federation to retire after 24 years
- Victims of Colombian warlords fear their extradition will end reparations and confessions
- EADS returns to profit in first quarter as Airbus delivers more jets, offsetting weaker dollar
- Inflation pressures ease in April despite biggest jump in food prices in 18 years
- Judge says Polish prosecutors must revise indictment against last communist leader
- Ericsson chief sees 6.5 billion mobile subscriptions by 2013
- NATO allies sign agreement on cyber defense center
- Costica Toma, former Romania goalkeeper, dies aged 80
- Inflation pressures ease in April despite biggest jump in food prices in 18 years
- Serbian President Tadic criticizes nationalists' attempts to form government
- Eriksson arrives in Thailand with Manchester City, refuses to speculate on future
- Eriksson arrives in Thailand with Manchester City, refuses to speculate on future
- Myanmar tells Thai PM that cyclone situation under control, no foreign experts needed
- Myanmar tells Thai PM that cyclone situation under control, no foreign experts needed
- Pioneer shares plunge in Tokyo after projecting fifth year in red
- Pioneer shares plunge in Tokyo after projecting fifth year in red
- Clinton presses on after West Virginia win but with little hope of halting Obama's nomination
- Car bomb blamed on ETA kills policeman in Spain
- EU official says air-dropping aid in Myanmar not the best solution
- Jennifer Lopez to host Noche de Ninos gala benefiting Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
- Pakistan to host test series against India, ODIs against Australia next year
- Pakistan to host test series against India, ODIs against Australia next year
- Tipsarevic upsets Blake at Hamburg Masters to reach third round
- Enel 1Q net profit rises 6 percent; company denies Acciona spat over Endesa
- Wales decides not to recall Charvis against South Africa
- Rookie striker Vaclav Sverkos picked for Czech Republic squad, but no return by Nedved
- Sony swings to profit from loss in January-March quarter on way to record year
- US inflation pressures ease in April despite biggest jump in food prices in 18 years
- Britain to renew recognition of Ulster Volunteer Force cease-fire in Northern Ireland
- Thalys launches wireless Internet on its high-speed trains
- Global demand lifts farm machinery maker Deere's 2Q profit by 22 pct, warns of cost pressures
- Afghan teacher killed after speech condemning suicide bombings
- ArcelorMittal and ThyssenKrupp see bright future for steel on strong demand
- Freddie Mac posts 1Q loss of $151M, plans to raise $5.5 billion in new capital
- Original artworks by noted psychedelic artists go to auction in NYC
- EU envoy Louis Michel arrives in Myanmar to assess aid needs, press for access to victims
- Hamburg Masters Results
- Samsung Electronics names new CEO in management shakeup aimed at future growth
- Samsung Electronics names new CEO in management shakeup aimed at future growth
- US inflation pressures ease in April despite biggest jump in food prices in 18 years
- German government taps Ulrich Schroeder as new head of KfW development bank
- Construction of London 2012 Olympic aquatics center gets go-ahead
- Disgraced South Korean scientist establishes firm specializing in cloning pet animals
- WTA-Italian Open Results
- Top-seeded Ivanovic upset by Bulgarian qualifier Pironkova at Italian Open
- French bank BNP Paribas says first quarter net profit falls 21 percent, less than expected
- Once-isolated Albania takes first step on international property ladder
- Jennifer Lopez to host Noche de Ninos gala benefiting Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
- Coe recommends Alex Ferguson to be Britain's soccer coach at 2012 Olympics
- Wall Street higher in morning trading following inflation reading
- England leaves Hoggard out of first test, Vettori plays for New Zealand
- German prosecutors charge woman with faking swastika attack
- Bush links optimism for Mideast reform to democratic Israel
- Belgian-French bank Dexia posts 60 percent profit drop on credit crisis woes
- No. 1 Justine Henin retires from tennis immediately
- Victims of Colombian warlords fear their extradition will end reparations and confessions
- Original artworks by noted psychedelic artists go to auction in NYC
- Freddie Mac posts 1Q loss of $151M, plans to raise $5.5 billion in new capital
- Air France increases ticket prices by euro10 on long-haul flights because of rising oil prices
- Pakistan party leader, aides discuss future of cracking coalition government
- Crude futures fall before US inventory data
- No. 1 Justine Henin retires from tennis immediately
- US farm bill full of benefits for wealthy farmers as well as more food aid for the poor
- US stocks advance following better-than-expected inflation read
- Jackson's 'Thriller' among recordings to be preserved by US Library of Congress
- Democrats line up behind Obama, even as Clinton savors largely futile win
- Berlusconi gov't wins confidence vote in Italy's lower house of parliament
- Crude oil inventories grew last week for fourth straight period, gasoline stockpiles fell
- `Wire' director Clark Johnson to shoot contest-winning short film by NYC high school students
- No. 1 Justine Henin retires from tennis immediately
- Britain to renew recognition of Ulster Volunteer Force cease-fire in Northern Ireland
- Irish finance minister: 'No' vote in EU treaty referendum would be backward step
- Air France increases ticket prices by euro10 on long-haul flights because of rising oil prices
- Spokesman says police will not charge Amy Winehouse over video of alleged drug use
- Oil prices lower on US report that diesel supplies rose more than expected last week
- Federer advances to third round, Tipsarevic upsets Blake at Hamburg Masters
- Brutt wins 5th Giro stage; Pellizotti retains overall lead
- Greece announces OTE-Deutsche Telekom deal
- Judge says Polish prosecutors must revise indictment against last communist leader
- Volkswagen labor rep says Jetta, Passat could be built in US, still no indication of location
- Hiddink names Russia's preliminary squad for European Championships
- French minister backs plan to attract big-budget film shoots
- Bush says existence of democratic Israel a cause for optimism for reform through the Mideast
- Cantoro becomes 2nd soccer player granted Polish citizenship in last month
- Oil prices lower on US report that diesel supplies rose more than expected last week
- Greek govt, Deutsche Telekom, agree deal on Hellenic Telecom
- Actor Dennis Quaid details nightmare of drug mix up with new born twins at US hearing
- Brutt wins 5th Giro stage; Pellizotti retains overall lead
- `Wire' actor to shoot students' short film
- Police, temporary workers brought in as Namibian miners strike
- Delta Air Lines pilots approve contract revisions by overwhelming margin
- Bosnians protest increase in lawmakers' salaries
- Looking to the fall, Obama tries to build support with working-class voters in key swing state
- Germany's Merkel defends sustainable production of biofuels in Brazil
- Sheraton launches asparagus feast
- Three chipmakers agree to regulate 450mm production
- SanDisk offers solution in Flash security
- Young Designers Exhibit opens
- Regent presents creative pizzas
- ANTOR-Taiwan offers tour tips
- Hyatt features white asparagus dishes
- England face delicate balancing act at Lord's
- Penguins reach brink of Stanley Cup final
- Pistons beat Magic, advance to Western Conference finals
- Wang let down again by Yankee's offense
- Sidelines
- Henin set to announce retirement, say reports
- Annika Sorenstam, LPGA legend retires
- Have a lark wandering through eclectic Oxford
- Sony's annual profit almost triples
- Taipei shares close higher
- Greenback rises in Asian trade ahead of U.S. inflation data release
- Wall Street ends mixed following retail sales report, oil price hike
- Japan's account surplus falls in March
- Ebay sued for corporate spying
- In Brief
- U.S. mulls new proposal of food aid to North Korea
- Euro zone finance ministers urged to secure moderate wage increases
- MySpace wins largest anti-spam award ever
- Venezuela sets to exchange oil for food supply with Portugal
- EU executives seek to lift ban on U.S. poultry imports
- Malaysia offers palm oil to rice-exporting nations
- Veteran investor plans campaign to elect new Yahoo board members
- Researchers discover smoking-lung cancer culprit
- Vatican scientist says it's OK to believe in aliens and God
- Von Trapp's Sound of Music villa to become hotel
- Life's a whirl at U.S. kid's birthday parties
- In Brief
- Britain's Gordon Brown ponders reality TV show offer
- Freud painting smashes world record for living artist
- Kung Fu pandas and cops at Cannes
- Journalism for sale in African countries
- U.N. plays role of paper tiger role
- Shadow of '68ers falls over Obama
- PRC reports first virus death of young children in capital
- China earthquake weakens Sichuan dams, cuts off river
- Malaysian court refuses to free Indian activists held without trial after discrimination protest, lawyer says
- Clinton takes West Virginia primary
- Taiwan must find way in new Asia
- In Brief
- UN says another cyclone forming in Myanmar area
- Reports by media claim detainees were drugged for deportation
- Thousands of Mexican troops fight druglords
- Bombings kill at least 80 in India, police say
- Miramar Garden Taipei takes environment and public welfare to heart
- 'May snow' in Miaoli County overwhelms visitors
- In Brief
- New website features Taiwan's top designers
- Cross-strait charter flight airports announced
- Ching offers to return money
- BSA says software piracy hits record low
- 'No regrets,' says Chang
- Scholars discuss Lai's controversial nomination
- Hsieh tells candidates for chair to show unity
- DPP PNG team uncovers no evidence of corruption
- Myanmar agrees to attend ASEAN emergency meeting
- Over 50,000 dead or missing in China quake, officials report
- Taiwan pledges NT$2 billion for China quake disaster
- Rescuers reach epicenter of China earthquake
- Obama gets endorsement of leading abortion rights advocacy organization
- Democrats line up behind Obama, even as Clinton savors largely futile win
- Looking to the fall, Obama tries to build support with working-class voters in key swing state
- AP video shows China earthquake's first moments
- Donations pour in for quake victims in China
- DPP defines scandal as 'secret diplomacy fiasco,' not 'corruption'
- 25 Taiwanese citizens remain unaccounted for after quake: SEF
- Taiwan, France to enhance bilateral industrial cooperation
- Diplomats involved in diplomatic scandal asked to postpone taking new posts overseas
- Rescuers at China quake epicenter, digging by hand
- Ma planning to help in China's post-quake reconstruction: aide
- Fugitive middleman must return all money: MOFA
- Chinese spouses from Sichuan in Taiwan relieved about families' safety
- Rescuers clear key roads to China quake epicenter
- Direct cross-strait flights approved to fetch Taiwan tourists stranded in China: premier
- 1st Taiwanese relief flight to departs for Chengdu
- Taipei Arts Summer Camp to accept applications on May 17
- China earthquake death toll exceeds 19,500
- Premier defends aid package for quake relief in China
- Premier-designate names interior minister, coast guard administration chief
- 2008 Taipei Int'l Percussion Convention to open May 25
- McCain outlines vision that achieves Iraq victory, curbed spending and bipartisanship
- Giro d'Italia Results
- World Bank says HIV/AIDS to remain a challenge in sub-Saharan Africa
- Quotes on Justine Henin's retirement from tennis
- Klasnic to leave Werder Bremen after filing lawsuit against team doctors
- Inflation pressures ease in April despite biggest jump in food prices in 18 years
- Democrats line up behind Obama, even as Clinton savors largely futile win
- Brutt wins 5th Giro stage; Pellizotti retains overall lead
- Farm bill full of benefits for wealthy farmers as well as more food aid for poor
- AstraZeneca's Seroquel given FDA approval for treating patients with bipolar disorder
- Artworks by noted psychedelic artists go on sale at New York auction
- Ford recalling more than 655,000 Ford F-150 and Lincoln Mark LT pickup trucks to fix a hose
- Klasnic to leave Werder Bremen after filing lawsuit against team doctors
- Darren Clarke skipping US Open to focus on making Ryder Cup team
- NATO allies sign agreement to fund center to boost defenses against cyberattacks
- Euro nations hint at fudging goal of zero budget deficit as growth slows
- Top-seeded Ivanovic upset by Bulgarian qualifier Pironkova at Italian Open
- Looking to the fall, Obama tries to build support with working-class voters in key swing state
- Verizon Wireless says Linux will become 'preferred' software on cell phones
- Greek unions strike over privatizations
- Euro, pound, yen slightly lower against dollar as U.S. inflation below forecasts
- Turkey's opposition seeks to censure PM over sale of media group
- Greek govt, Deutsche Telekom, agree deal on Hellenic Telecom
- UN warns of 'second wave of deaths' as Myanmar braces for new cyclone
- DuPont, Genencor invest $140 million to form US venture for cellulosic ethanol
- NYC auction offers Francis Bacon triptych that could fetch $70 million
- EU nations focus on reining in 'excessive' bonuses for corporate brass
- US stocks advance following better-than-expected inflation read
- Avram Grant content to leave his future in Chelsea's hands despite speculation over job
- Top-seeded Ivanovic upset by Bulgarian qualifier Pironkova at Italian Open
- US dollar mixed in Europe
- London's FTSE 100 index up 4.1 points at 6,216.00
- Pakistan party leader plays down coalition woes, says talks will continue on judges
- Bush links optimism for Mideast reform to democratic Israel
- Hamburg Masters Results
- Sainsbury full-year profit up 1.2 pct, unveils plans to launch nonfood business
- Jackson's 'Thriller' among recordings to be preserved by Library of Congress
- Italy's Parmalat reports 18 percent drop in 1Q net profit
- No. 1 Justine Henin retires from tennis immediately
- Switzerland's top telecom company to carry iPhone
- Obama picks up endorsement of leading abortion rights organization
- Crude futures fall after mixed US inventory report
- Federer and Nadal advance to third round of Hamburg Masters in different style
- Red Cross estimates up to 128,000 killed in Myanmar cyclone as new storm threatens
- Suspect remanded in custody in shooting of Macedonian opposition politician
- UBS reshuffles management at investment bank, increases risk oversight
- Car bomb kills policeman in Spain; authorities blame Basque separatist group ETA
- US probing Iraqi companies for padding profits in alleged insurance scam
- Italy's Benetton reports 8 percent increase in 1Q net profit
- US man accused of trying to sell 25-gallon drum of cyanide to FBI informant
- Heston's Ten Commandments to be auctioned
- Manchester police arrest eight soccer fans ahead of UEFA Cup final
- Quotes on Justine Henin's retirement from tennis
- Canadian judge hands Imperial Oil defeat in bid to build Kearl oil sands mine
- WTA-Italian Open Results
- SABMiller to buy rights to distribute Dutch-brand Grolsch in US from Anheuser-Busch
- Doctors told to check up on heart device patients
- Wheat hits 5-month low on good crop expectations
- Top-seeded Ivanovic upset by Bulgarian qualifier Pironkova at Italian Open
- Ants swarm over Houston area, fouling electronics
- Red Cross estimates up to 128,000 killed in Myanmar cyclone as new storm threatens
- AEK holds Panathinaikos to 1-1 draw in final playoff round for European places
- Danish prime minister criticizes immigration minister in dispute over head scarves in court
- Canadian judge rejects Imperial Oil application for permit, halts bid to build oil sands mine
- Obama picks up endorsement of leading abortion rights organization
- Cannes film festival kicks off on dark note
- AEK holds Panathinaikos to 1-1 draw in final playoff round for European places
- Vivendi's first-quarter net profit falls 41 percent
- Hamburg Masters Results
- Canadian polygamist sect under pressure
- Sean Penn: an unorthodox president of Cannes jury
- Boeing helicopter production line shut down as investigators look into irregularities
- Federer, Nadal, Djokovic advance to third round at Hamburg
- SEC charges Broadcom co-founders with stock option backdating
- Dennis Quaid details nightmare of drug mix-up with his newborn twins at US hearing
- Brazil protesters occupy, disable railway owned by mining giant Vale
- Obama picks up endorsement of leading abortion rights organization
- The Plaza Hotel's famous fictitious resident, Eloise, returns home
- Germany's Merkel defends sustainable production of biofuels in Brazil
- Jack Black breaks Brad and Angelina's twins silence with 'Brady Bunch' crack
- SEC charges Broadcom co-founders with stock option backdating
- Mexico's president proposes taxing Pemex less, leaving more for exploration
- Gold down
- Britain's Brown ponders reality TV offer for his political fightback
- Conservative ballot proposals have found success in some US states
- US diplomat defends Bush administration's aid strategy for South Asia
- DuPont, Genencor invest $140 million to form US venture for cellulosic ethanol
- Michigan teenager sells 17,328 boxes of Girl Scout cookies
- Publisher considering legal action over T-shirt that links Obama to monkey character
- Domenech to announce provisional French squad of 29 for Euro 2008 on Sunday
- Crude futures fall after mixed US inventory report
- Looking to the fall, Obama tries to build support with working-class voters in key swing state
- Francis Bacon artwork could go for $70M (euro45.34) at NYC auction
- APNewsBreak: McCain's wife sells Sudan-related investments
- Democrats line up behind Obama, even as Clinton savors largely futile win
- Obama and Clinton both raising money for Dmeocratic party
- Obama and Clinton both raising money for Democratic party
- Churches across US help with mortgage crisis
- Paraguay taps local talent for Japan's Kirin Cup
- Dollar extends gains, fueled as slower growth in April inflation lifts Wall Street
- Google sites No. 1 for first time in comScore's monthly Web rankings, surpassing Yahoo
- Worlds: Weinhandl scores in OT to lift Swedes over Czechs 3-2 in quarters
- US stocks advance following better-than-expected inflation read
- US House passes election-year farm bill with enough votes to override promised veto
- Wheat hits 5-month low on good crop expectations
- Zenit St. Petersburg wins UEFA Cup, beating Rangers 2-0 in final
- UEFA Cup Glance
- English Soccer Results
- DuPont, Genencor invest $140 million to form US venture for cellulosic ethanol
- UEFA Cup Champions
- US stocks advance following better-than-expected inflation read
- Zenit St. Petersburg wins UEFA Cup, beating Rangers 2-0 in final
- House passes election-year farm bill with enough votes to override promised Bush veto
- SK Telecom of Korea in 'strategic' talks with Virgin Mobile
- Two Muslim US lawmakers want US help to stop violence in Darfur
- Venezuela's Chavez says he'll try to contact Colombian rebels to secure hostages' release
- Clinton to continue, regrets racial tension in contest
- Hull beats Watford, heads to Wembley to face Bristol City in promotion final
- APNewsBreak: McCain's wife sells more than $2 million in Sudan-related investments
- Boeing helicopter production line shuts down as investigators look into irregularities
- Obama picks up endorsement of leading abortion rights organization
- ConocoPhillips chief says record oil prices not "a friend" of industry
- Zenit St. Petersburg wins UEFA Cup, beating Rangers 2-0 in final
- Texas appeals court overturns multimillion-dollar verdict against Merck in Vioxx case
- Edwards gives long-awaited endorsement to Obama
- SEC charges Broadcom co-founders with stock option backdating
- APNewsBreak: McCain's wife sells more than $2 million in Sudan-related investments
- Manchester police clash with Rangers fans during public viewing of UEFA Cup final
- Woman pleads guilty to booking clients in prostitution probe that nabbed ex-N.Y. governor
- Study likely spells end for anti-bleeding drug
- Italian Open Results
- Bush administration defends its aid strategy for South Asia; lawmaker says there's no strategy
- SK Telecom of Korea in 'strategic' talks with Virgin Mobile; stock jumps
- Correction: Today In History for May 20
- Edwards gives long-awaited endorsement to Obama
- Freddie loses $151M in 1Q, CEO says mortgage damage is manageable, housing bottom not hit
- SEC charges Broadcom co-founders with stock option backdating
- Canadian judge rejects Imperial Oil application for permit, halts bid to build oil sands mine
- Former Argentine president Kirchner assumes Peronist party leadership
- APNewsBreak: McCain's wife sells more than $2 million in Sudan-related investments
- Sharapova moves step closer to No. 1; Ivanovic upset at Italian Open
- Delta Air Lines pilots approve contract revisions by overwhelming margin
- US lists the polar bear as threatened species because of global warming
- Freddie loses $151M in 1Q, CEO says mortgage damage is manageable, housing bottom not hit
- Zenit St. Petersburg wins UEFA Cup, beating Rangers 2-0 in final
- Clinton to press ahead with the campaign, regrets racial tension in contest
- Manchester police clash with ticketless Rangers fans; Russian fan stabbed
- Edwards gives long-awaited endorsement to Obama
- Congressional committee recommends cut in funding for US missile defense plans in Europe
- Worlds: Canada moves into semifinals with 8-2 win over Norway
- Worlds: Weinhandl scores in OT to lift Swedes over Czechs 3-2 in quarters
- Senate Democrats reject taxing rich to boost bill for college aid for soldiers
- Edwards gives long-awaited endorsement to Obama
- Samsung joins LG and Harris on developing new standard for mobile TV broadcasts
- GM plant in Ohio withdraws strike threat as automaker cuts benefits for other strikers
- Sharapova moves step closer to No. 1; Ivanovic upset at Italian Open
- Democrats line up behind Obama, even as Clinton savors largely futile win
- Obama, Clinton sign joint fundraising agreement with the DNC
- Election loss in conservative Mississippi shakes Republican, raises fears for fall
- Edwards gives long-awaited endorsement to Obama
- Venezuela's Chavez says he'll try to contact Colombian rebels to secure hostages' release
- McCain's wife sells more than $2 million in Sudan-related investments
- Giant beetles seized at Pennsylvania post office
- Stung in West Virginia, Obama appeals to working whites in Michigan
- Report: GE expected to reap up to $8 billion in sale of 100-year-old appliance business
- US lawmakers want better medical treatment for immigrant detainees
- Stung in West Virginia, Obama appeals to working whites in Michigan
- US state allows guns in restaurants
- House passes election-year farm bill with enough votes to override promised veto
- Report: GE expected to reap up to $8 billion in sale of 100-year-old appliance business
- Edwards gives long-awaited endorsement to Obama
- Actor Dennis Quaid details nightmare of drug mix up with newborn twins
- Oil industry contractor agrees to settle charges it bribed Nigerian, Ecuadorean officials
- Manchester police clash with ticketless Rangers fans; Russian fan stabbed
- Zenit St. Petersburg wins UEFA Cup, beating Rangers 2-0 in final
- Nearly 3 in 10 US households get all or most calls on cell phones, government survey says
- Advocaat finally wins European title leading Zenit to UEFA Cup over former club
- Colombian police seize US$25 million (euro16 million) in properties from extradited warlord
- Domenech to announce provisional French squad of 29 for Euro 2008 on Sunday
- Rangers hoping UEFA Cup final defeat doesn't endanger treble bid
- Detroit Symphony borrows Honda robot to fire up students as it begins new education campaign
- Ohio attorney general resigns amid threats of impeachment over sex-related scandal
- Venezuela's Chavez says he'll try to contact Colombian rebels to secure hostages' release
- Edwards gives long-awaited endorsement to Obama
- U.S. maintains edge in competitiveness; Singapore, Hong Kong just behind in Swiss study
- Kentucky Derby winner Big Brown installed as early Preakness favorite
- Global competitiveness survey rankings
- Cannes film festival kicks off on dark note
- Villagers seek damages from Shell in Holland for pollution in Nigeria
- Moore aims for followup on `Fahrenheit 9/11' to examine America's global status
- Clinton to press ahead with the campaign, regrets racial tension in contest
- Demographics favor Clinton in upcoming Kentucky primary
- Sean Penn: an unorthodox president of Cannes jury
- Michelle Obama, Chelsea Clinton campaign for Democratic candidates in Puerto Rico
- Michelle Collins reinstated by IAAF after doping suspension
- Japan's core machinery orders fall 8.3 percent in March
- Japan's core machinery orders fall 8.3 percent in March
- Australia's Leighton Holdings posts 37 percent profit increase in 9 months
- Australia's Leighton Holdings posts 37 percent profit increase in 9 months
- Former Argentine president Nestor Kirchner assumes Peronist party leadership
- Hull beats Watford, heads to Wembley to face Bristol City in promotion final
- Chavez's hope for improved relations with US boosts Venezuelan bonds
- A day after Sorenstam talks of retiring, Ochoa discusses her own exit plans
- Portland: High weirdness in Nirvana
- Portland: Perfect day trip destination
- Austria, Switzerland host soccer games
- South Beach hostels for backpackers
- Original artworks by noted psychedelic artists go to auction in NYC
- John Edwards endorses Barack Obama, tries to put Hillary Clinton out of race for good
- Atlas rallies to draw 2-2 with Boca Juniors in Libertadores quarterfinals
- Michelle Obama, Chelsea Clinton campaign for Democratic candidates in Puerto Rico
- Clinton to press ahead with the campaign, regrets racial tension in contest
- New Zealand retail sales suffer worst quarterly decline in 11 years
- SKorea confident World Cup qualifier against NKorea will be in Seoul
- SKorea confident World Cup qualifier against NKorea will be in Seoul
- Lepisto's goal in OT leads Finland past United States 3-2 in world hockey quarterfinals
- Senate sends president bill to suspend oil deliveries into government reserve
- Swiss put 2 goals into own net as Russia breezes to 6-0 win in world hockey quarters
- National Hockey League Glance
- Francis Bacon triptych breaks contemporary art record at NYC auction; sells for $86M
- Nationals down Mets 5-3
- Sony shares rise in Tokyo on optimism about earnings report
- Sony shares rise in Tokyo on optimism about earnings report
- Malaysia's No. 2 leader rejects opposition claims of corruption, murder ties
- Malaysia's No. 2 leader rejects opposition claims of corruption, murder ties
- SKorea confident World Cup qualifier against NKorea will be in Seoul
- SKorea confident World Cup qualifier against NKorea will be in Seoul
- Canadian Auto Workers confident of a deal with GM and Chrysler
- Cano's 4 hits, Mussina's pitching help Yankees stops streaking Rays 2-1
- Stars finally lead, beat Red Wings to extend Western Conference finals
- Venezuela's Chavez says he'll try to contact Colombian rebels to secure hostages' release
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- SEC charges Broadcom co-founders with stock option backdating
- Copa Libertadores
- Oil prices drop below US$124 a barrel in Asia after mixed US inventory report
- Oil prices drop below US$124 a barrel in Asia after mixed US inventory report
- Copa Libertadores: Sao Paulo beats Fluminense 1-0 in quarterfinals
- Celtics beat Cavaliers 96-89 to take 3-2 lead in series
- Nationals down Mets 5-3
- Swiss put 2 goals into own net as Russia breezes to 6-0 win in world hockey quarters
- Hodgson heading to England to play with Huddersfield
- Hodgson heading to England to play with Huddersfield
- Super 14: Derbies add edge to Super 14's final round
- Super 14: Derbies add edge to Super 14's final round
- Justine Henin ready to live life away from tennis
- Latin America, European leaders gather for summit on poverty, global warming
- Advocaat hoping for further Russian success after Zenit's UEFA triumph
- McCain outlines vision that achieves Iraq victory, curbed spending and bipartisanship
- Lepisto's goal in OT leads Finland past United States 3-2 in world hockey quarterfinals
- Australia's Leighton Holdings posts 37 percent profit increase in 9 months
- Australia's Leighton Holdings posts 37 percent profit increase in 9 months
- Toyota Prius worldwide sales of gas-electric Prius hybrid top one million units
- John Edwards endorses Barack Obama, tries to put Hillary Clinton out of race for good
- US Air Force colonel writes that government could use foreign hackers' tool against them
- Toyota Prius worldwide sales of gas-electric Prius hybrid top one million units
- Nationals down Mets 5-3
- Cano's 4 hits, Mussina's pitching help Yankees stops streaking Rays 2-1
- Oil industry fears polar bear's threatened-species listing could bring prolonged court battles
- American League Leaders
- East Texas jury orders Nintendo to pay $21 million to Tyler gaming company in patent case
- South Korea ready to discuss North Korea food aid as communist country faces supply crisis
- National Basketball Association Glance
- Nationals down Mets 5-3
- Australia-listed Indophil rejects takeover offer from Anglo-Swiss miner Xstrata
- Australia-listed Indophil rejects takeover offer from Anglo-Swiss miner Xstrata
- China says spending on construction, factory equipment up 25.7 percent in January-April
- Feng Shui master explains bad to start to 2008 Olympic year
- Toyota's worldwide sales of gas-electric Prius hybrid top one million units
- Canada, Russia, Sweden, Finland advance to world championship semis
- German economy grows 1.5 percent in 1Q on strong domestic and foreign demand
- Copa Libertadores: Sao Paulo beats Fluminense 1-0, Boca and Atlas draw 2-2 in quarters
- Feng Shui master explains bad to start to 2008 Olympic year
- Credit Agricole to raise euro5.9 billion in new capital to plug subprime losses
- Malaysia's AirAsia seeks fair competition, eyes profit in 2008
- NEC's profit more than doubles on mobile phone, chip sector recovery
- NEC's profit more than doubles on mobile phone, chip sector recovery
- SABMiller reports full-year profits up 22.7 percent
- Euro rises vs dollar on strong German economic news
- Dalai Lama arrives in Germany for five-day visit
- Oil prices steady above US$124 a barrel in Asia after mixed US inventory report
- Oil prices steady above US$124 a barrel in Asia after mixed US inventory report
- Barclays reports 1B pound loss in 1Q on credit market turbulence
- Dollar slips against yen in Asia but seen supported on US inflation data
- Dollar slips against yen in Asia but seen supported on US inflation data
- Telecommunication operator TeliaSonera appoints new financial chief
- Malawi police investigating coup plot visit home of former president, turned away by guards
- US commerce secretary warns in China against protectionism, woos investment
- US commerce secretary warns in China against protectionism, woos investment
- Giorgos Donis takes over as coach at AEK
- Sony shares gain nearly 9 percent in Tokyo on optimism about earnings report
- NEC's profit more than doubles on mobile phone, chip sector recovery
- NEC's profit more than doubles on mobile phone, chip sector recovery
- Barclays PLC reports 1B pound loss in 1Q on credit market turbulence
- SABMiller reports full-year profits up 22.7 percent
- Bush denounces Mideast extremists in speech to Israeli parliament
- Dalai Lama arrives in Germany for five-day visit
- Fur flies at film fest as Cannes premieres `Kung Fu Panda,' starring Black, Jolie
- Human Rights Watch criticizes Dutch government on immigration policy
- Barclays PLC reports 1B pound writedown in 1Q due credit market turbulence
- Mizuho reports 50 percent profit drop on U.S. credit woes
- Mizuho reports 50 percent profit drop on U.S. credit woes
- N.Ireland police arrest 4 suspected IRA dissidents over bomb attack on officer
- California's top court to rule on constitutionality of voter-approved same sex marriage ban
- Japanese shares rise on Wall Street gain, Sony's upbeat earnings
- Japanese shares rise on Wall Street gain, Sony's upbeat earnings
- U.S. maintains edge in competitiveness; Singapore, Hong Kong just behind in Swiss study
- Global competitiveness survey rankings
- China says spending on construction, factory equipment up 25.7 percent in January-April
- John Edwards endorses Barack Obama, tries to put Hillary Clinton out of race for good
- Euro economies grow 2.2 percent in first quarter
- Zurich Financial posts 3 percent rise in 1st quarter earnings
- Celtic legend Tommy Burns, a long-serving player and manager, dies aged 51
- Mizuho reports 50 percent profit drop on U.S. credit woes
- Mizuho reports 50 percent profit drop on U.S. credit woes
- Manchester police clash with ticketless Rangers fans; Russian fan stabbed
- Myanmar says military-backed constitution approved in referendum
- Hong Kong's key stock index drop 0.1 percent, traders wary of earthquake fallout
- Hong Kong's key stock index drop 0.1 percent, traders wary of earthquake fallout
- Champion Real Madrid's season-ending match jeopardized by Levante strike threat
- Bush criticizes Mideast extremists, says US, Israel oppose Iran's nuclear ambitions
- German utility RWE's 1Q profit falls nearly 49 percent on rising costs to euro809 million
- In latest metamorphosis, Berlin Nazi bunker becomes private museum for contemporary art
- Palestinians mark their 1948 uprooting with sirens, rallies, launch of black balloons
- Only a loss likely to stop Lyon from clinching 7th consecutive French league title
- Chinese stocks dip on earnings worries
- US dollar, gold down in European morning trading
- Credit Agricole to raise euro5.9 billion in new capital to plug subprime losses
- Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai has fond Cannes memories
- Oil prices rise after mixed US inventory report
- Britain's prime minister insists he is the man to steer economy through rocky period
- South Korea ready to discuss North Korea food aid as communist country faces supply crisis
- Hungry bear and cub take refuge on roof of 4-story building in central Romania
- EU gives Spain one month to comply with order to scrap conditions on Endesa takeover
- Asian markets end narrowly mixed
- Hakuho remains unbeaten after 5 days of Summer Grand Sumo tournament
- Hakuho remains unbeaten after 5 days of Summer Grand Sumo tournament
- Hong Kong's key stock index drop 0.1 percent, traders wary of earthquake fallout
- Hong Kong's key stock index drop 0.1 percent, traders wary of earthquake fallout
- Celtic legend Tommy Burns, a long-serving player and manager, dies aged 51
- Asian markets end mixed; Tokyo rises to 4-month high, but Hong Kong dips on quake worries
- Asian markets end mixed; Tokyo rises to 4-month high, but Hong Kong dips on quake worries
- Redknapp has best ever chance of FA Cup success as Portsmouth faces underdog Cardiff
- BT fourth-quarter profit falls 6.2 percent
- Rights group criticizes Dutch immigration policy as discriminatory
- Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai has fond Cannes memories
- Hugh Grant, Liz Hurley and husband win case against photographer
- IMF's Strauss-Kahn: Worst of financial crisis behind us
- EU, US open talks to widen aviation deal
- IMF's Strauss-Kahn: Worst of financial crisis behind us
- Malawi judge postpones Madonna adoption decision
- Zimbabwe election officials say runoff will be held by July 31
- Jose Peseiro steps down as Panathinaikos coach
- England wins toss against New Zealand, asks visitors to bat first
- London's FTSE-100 index up 16.0 points at 6232.0
- Hamburg Masters Results
- John Edwards endorses Barack Obama, tries to put Hillary Clinton out of race for good
- Defending champion China advances to Uber Cup final
- Defending champion China advances to Uber Cup final
- Germany reports small decline in far-right violence
- Thomas and Uber Cups semifinal results
- Berlusconi's government wins confidence vote in Italian Senate
- Siemens gets euro1.4 billion order for trains from Belgian railway
- Strong German quarterly growth drives euro economy first quarter surge
- Strikes in Greece disrupt flights, state and bank services
- Bulgaria's current account deficit at euro1.67 billion in first quarter
- Inter, Roma seek Serie A title going into final game of the season
- Honest Norwegian finds and returns small fortune lost in a ditch five months ago
- John Edwards endorses Barack Obama, tries to put Hillary Clinton out of race for good
- Hungry bear and cub take refuge on roof of 4-story building in central Romania
- John Edwards endorses Barack Obama, tries to put Hillary Clinton out of race for good
- Inter Milan fans banned from decisive final game in Serie A
- Inter, Roma seek Serie A title going into final game of the season
- Defending champion Jankovic cruises into Italian Open quarterfinals
- Police injured in fan violence as cleanup begins after UEFA Cup
- Jobless claims increased by 6,000 last week indicating further labor market weakness
- GM, UAW local agree on deal that could end monthlong strike at Lansing-area auto plant
- Hertha Berlin signs Kaka
- CBS buying online news and entertainment company CNet for $1.75B, widens Internet exposure
- Jobless claims increased by 6,000 last week indicating further labor market weakness
- Oil prices rise after mixed US inventory report
- IMF's Strauss-Kahn: Worst of financial crisis behind us
- John Edwards endorses Barack Obama, tries to put Hillary Clinton out of race for good
- Candy maker Cadbury gives investors nice surprise by forecasting strong sales
- Hamburg Masters Results
- Arsenal chairman Hill-Wood makes complementary comments about investment by Kroenke
- John Edwards endorses Barack Obama, tries to put Hillary Clinton out of race for good
- Latin America, European leaders gather for summit on poverty, global warming
- Top-ranked Federer advances to Hamburg Masters quarterfinals
- New 'Ballo' production aims to shock and inspire with 9-11 as backdrop, Hitler in drag
- EU data protection chief warns Google of privacy problems with Street View
- Indian cricket board not expecting foreign exodus after explosions
- Indian cricket board not expecting foreign exodus after explosions
- Industrial output plunges in April, reflecting big cutbacks in autos, other manufacturing
- Obama says President Bush falsely accuses him of appeasement in speech in Israel
- Canadian Auto Workers reach tentative deal with General Motors
- Richard Green and Jeev Milka Singh share early lead at Irish Open
- Bernanke: Banks need to bolster risk management to deal with financial problems
- US industrial output plunges in April, reflecting big cutbacks in autos, other manufacturing
- Investor Icahn says in letter to Yahoo board he will launch proxy fight, nominate 10 directors
- Bernanke: Banks need to beef up ability to detect risks like credit and mortgage troubles
- Dalai Lama criticizes Chinese suppression, stresses Tibet's need for autonomy
- Sharapova to take over No. 1 ranking after Henin's retirement
- Dalai Lama criticizes Chinese suppression, stresses Tibet's need for autonomy
- Soccer fans get Euro 2008 consumer rights hotline
- Euro economy expands steadily, bolstered by strong German growth
- Obama says President Bush falsely accuses him of appeasement in speech in Israel
- Britain's prime minister insists he is the man to steer economy through rocky period
- Oil prices surge on weaker dollar, concerns about demand for diesel fuel
- Wall Street mixed after jobless claims edge up; investors focus on Bernanke speech
- Strikes in Greece disrupt flights, state and bank services
- Maverick oilman T. Boone Pickens places $2 billion bet on wind power in massive Texas project
- Berlin's Staatsoper parts company with general manager Peter Mussbach
- Kuwaiti female parliamentary candidates hope for better result second time around
- German economy grows 1.5 percent in 1Q on strong domestic and foreign demand
- Bernanke: Banks need to beef up ability to detect risks like credit and mortgage troubles
- WTA-Italian Open Results
- Bush envisions a democratic Middle East free of oppression
- Wall Street mixed after jobless claims edge up; investors focus on Bernanke speech
- Defending champion Jankovic and 2002 winner Serena Williams reach Italian Open quarterfinals
- Steelworkers union endorses Obama for president
- Scottish writer Jeff Torrington, who won major award for 1st book, dies at 72
- Russia to have 6,000 police, troops to provide security at Champions League final
- Matteo Priamo wins 6th Giro d'Italia stage after late breakaway
- Oil prices surge on weaker dollar, concerns about demand for diesel fuel
- Mourners bury Spanish police officer killed in bombing attack blamed on Basque separatists
- Canadian Auto Workers reach tentative deal with General Motors
- Malawi judge postpones Madonna adoption decision
- India will make its debut as a beach volleyball venue
- Blackstone loses $251 million during the 1st quarter on fund and performance fee losses
- Icahn says in letter to Yahoo board he will launch proxy fight, nominate 10 directors
- Matteo Priamo wins 6th Giro d'Italia stage after late breakaway
- Edwards endorsement offers Obama potential key to working class votes
- Indonesia agrees to hand bird flu information to new online database
- Brazil suspends taxes on wheat, bread to counter rising food prices
- T-Pain has 5 nominations for BET Awards, Kanye West, Keyshia Cole each have 3 nominations
- Platini looking to stop transfers for players under age of 18
- Edwards endorsement offers Obama potential key to working class votes
- Strikes in Greece disrupt flights, state and bank services
- Steelworkers union follows Edwards in endorsing Obama for president
- Obama says Bush falsely accuses him of appeasement in speech in Israel
- Euro higher vs dollar as US industrial production falls, German growth speeds up
- Lawmaker criticizes US refusal to accept responsibility for Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange
- IMF's Strauss-Kahn: Worst of financial crisis behind us
- Zimbabwe election officials say runoff will be held by July 31
- SABMiller reports full-year profits up 22.7 percent
- Top-ranked Federer advances to Hamburg Masters quarterfinals and is joined by Djokovic
- Anderson and Broad put England in control of first test against New Zealand at Lord's
- German utility RWE's 1Q profit falls nearly 49 percent on rising costs to euro809 million
- US moves to clamp down financially on 3 Belarus businesses
- Matteo Priamo wins 6th Giro d'Italia stage after late breakaway
- German-led consortium to acquire 70-percent of Bulgarian marine operator
- Judge says no to sister of Spanish princess seeking restraining order against media outlets
- Hundreds arrested in Italian crackdown on street crime
- Lawmaker criticizes US for not accepting liability for Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange
- Brazil suspends taxes on wheat, bread to counter rising food prices
- Obama says Bush falsely accuses him of appeasement in speech in Israel
- Austrian runner Susanne Pumper faces 2-year doping ban after positive "B" sample
- CBS buying online news and information company CNet for $1.8B, widens Internet exposure
- London's FTSE-100 index up 35 points at 6251.8
- Edwards endorsement provides Obama 4 more delegates
- High-end airline Silverjet plans growth, as potential buyers knock on its door
- Russia to have 6,000 police, troops to provide security at Champions League final
- World's smallest helicopter to fly at da Vinci's birthplace
- Medvedev pledges appropriate funding for Russia's nuclear missile forces
- Bliss
- Taipei Fine Arts Museum
- National Palace Museum
- 2008 Iron Horse Film Festival
- What's On
- For the record
- White upbeat even if songs are not
- Free downloads pay off
- 'Barrior' full of gritty life-or-death scenes
- Don't underestimate the power of men in movie on single women
- C.S. Lewis' themes skillfully woven into 'Prince Caspian'
- 'Speed Racer' - What went wrong?
- In literature, too, an Israeli-Palestinian split
- Oskar Schindler, from Holocaust hero to obscurity
- How to save pans and serve rhubarb to satisfy your sugar cravings
- Time to bake a cake you can sink your teeth into
- A feline personality test aims to match cats with owners
- Disasters bring a somber note to Cannes glitz
- Sidelines
- Yankees break pressure with win over Rays
- Celtics and Lakers move 3-2 ahead
- Zenit lift UEFA Cup with 2-0 victory
- Medieval Catalonian church re-emerges in drought-stricken Spain
- Scientists question how Noah's Ark stayed afloat
- In Brief
- Italian police in huge migrant sweep
- Anger, blood at site of missile hit in Pakistan which left eight dead
- Unknown Indian group claims responsibility for bombings
- Dalai Lama starts Western tour
- Bush vows to support Israel against 'terror'
- DPP revival begins with poll for chairperson
- Taipei shares close up 1.54 percent
- Japan's Mizuho profits halved amid heavy losses
- In Brief
- Greenback slips in Asia amid murky economic outlook
- Market rises following consumer prices report
- Delta-Northwest merger likely to be approved
- Samsung sets a new standard for U.S. mobile TV broadcasts
- Euro nations may not meet 2010 target on budget deficits
- Economic growth in Japan expected despite credit woes
- Book logging Taiwan's art at French-Salon
- Pearl milk tea raises risk of heart disease
- Relief for Chinese spouses as families found
- Taiwan shares quake satellite images with PRC
- 'Reflex' explores social influences
- In Brief
- Academia Historica publishes a '2-28 Incident' Dictionary
- CIB helps Norwegian police repatriate convict
- AIT launches VBO in Taichung
- MOFA delays overseas appointments
- Lawmakers divided over budget for China earthquake relief fund
- Airport bill shelved due to controversies
- History will shed new light on DPP team, says Chang
- Vote backs Myanmar constitution, junta says
- China agrees to direct flights for stranded tourists
- Ex-White House chief of staff to attend Ma's inauguration
- Obama says Bush falsely accusing him of appeasing dictators, terrorists
- Edwards endorsement offers Obama potential key to working class votes
- Edwards endorsement provides Obama 4 more delegates, labor union
- Incoming president of Taiwan doubts China unification
- China quake death toll could rise to 50, 000
- Taiwan to provide clear satellite pictures of quake area to China
- ARATS thanks Taiwan for relief efforts
- Australia helps Taiwan train drug detection dog handlers
- Defeated DPP presidential ticket decclines to attend Ma's inaugural
- U.S. looks forward to working with Taiwan's new government: official
- Dharma Drum Mountain relief group arrives in quake-stricken China
- Taiwan opens hearts, wallets to Chinese quake survivors
- Exhibition for young designers held in Taipei
- China Steel to help rebuild schools in quake-stricken Sichuan
- 15 percent of detergents dangerous: Consumers' Foundation
- Ma's inaugural speech to underscore mutual trust toward China
- Aftershocks hit China quake area
- DPP to hold activity against president-elect May 20
- DPP chair to form shadow government after term expires
- NGOs urge incoming government to make tax reforms
- Little Democrat interest in Clinton's call to seat disputed Michigan and Florida delegates
- Chinese officials face angry questions about safety of schools in earthquake zone
- Defense contractors, insurance firms make millions off loose Iraq insurance rules
- Dalai Lama criticizes Chinese suppression, stresses Tibet's need for autonomy
- Icahn sets out to replace 'irresponsible' Yahoo board in move to renew Microsoft talks
- ICE securities exchange says all markets shut down by power failure at Chicago data center
- Philippine government, communist rebels have secret talks in Norway on reviving peace effort
- Jolie, pregnant with twins, stays calm and cool at Cannes
- Airbus, Honeywell team exploring production of non food-based biofuel for airplanes
- In Ohio, McCain outlines vision that achieves Iraq victory, curbed spending and bipartisanship
- Oliver Kahn reflects as accolades pour in ahead of final game
- German official defends keeping Left party under observation
- Edwards endorsement provides Obama 4 more delegates
- House Democrats push for surtax to bring in more money for US veterans' education benefits
- Spain delays announcing team for Euro 2008 after team doctor dies
- Miller CEO says cash-strapped US drinkers are trading down to less expensive beers
- Sharapova, Jankovic and Serena Williams reach Italian Open quarterfinals
- US stocks turn higher as investors sift through data
- Three-time champion Gustavo Kuerten among wild cards for French Open
- Oil futures reverse course and fall due to options expiration, falling natural gas prices
- Deutsche Telekom has sold more than 100,000 iPhones since its German launch
- Euro economy expands steadily, bolstered by strong German growth
- Microsoft in deal on European environment data
- Retired colonel charged in Pinochet-era killing of Chilean folk singer Victor Jara
- Judge considers new trial for US woman ordered to pay $222K in digital download case
- Gordon Brown fears for England's 2018 World Cup bid after violence mars UEFA Cup final
- Brazilian swimmer Gusmao gets 2-year doping suspension
- Retired colonel charged in Pinochet-era killing of Chilean folk singer Victor Jara
- ICE securities exchange says trading temporarily halted by power shutdown at data center
- Feuding Lebanese factions agree to dialogue that will lead to a new president
- SABMiller reports full-year profits up 22.7 percent
- Candy maker Cadbury gives investors nice surprise by forecasting strong sales
- Security officials say Interpol will certify Colombia did not tamper with rebel computer files
- BT fourth-quarter profit falls 6.2 percent
- US Congress approves more spending on farm subsidies, food stamps despite Bush veto threat
- China, Indonesia advance to Uber Cup final
- Zimbabwe election officials say runoff will be held by July 31; opposition objects
- Edwards endorsement offers Obama potential key to working class votes
- Security officials say Interpol will certify Colombia did not tamper with rebel computer files
- Indonesia rebuffs WHO, hands bird flu data to new public database instead
- Cannes balances festival glitz, glamor and celebrity with savage `Blindness'
- "Indiana Jones" actor Harrison Ford elected to Boston-based archaeological group
- Qatar leads an interfaith dialog with rabbis from Israel in attendance
- Top-ranked Federer, Djokovic advance to Hamburg Masters quarterfinals
- Gordon Brown fears for England's 2018 World Cup bid after violence mars UEFA Cup final
- Defense contractors, insurance firms make millions off loose Iraq insurance rules
- Panel says defense contractors, insurance firms make millions off loose Iraq insurance rules
- Jolie, pregnant with twins, stays cool at Cannes
- Oil futures reverse course and fall due to options expiration, falling natural gas prices
- Sharapova, Jankovic and Serena Williams reach Italian Open quarterfinals
- Edwards endorsement offers Obama potential key to working class votes
- Skoda Auto wins tender to deliver 3,500 cars to Czech police
- Israeli director brings animated documentary to Cannes recounting war, repressed memories
- Canadian Auto Workers union tentatively agrees to labor deals with GM, Chrysler
- CAS to announce Oscar Pistorius verdict on Friday
- Bulgari hurt by sales slowdown; says 1Q net profit down
- Interpol says Colombia did not tamper with files on seized rebel computers
- El Nino may have helped explorer Magellan cross the Pacific
- Studies say reactive nitrogen a growing hazard in the environment
- Gazprom moves to get 100 percent of Quebec LNG terminal capacity
- Medical facilities, staff overwhelmed as injured pour out of China's quake zone
- California Supreme Court overturns voter-approved gay marriage ban, but issue isn't settled
- Richard Green and Jeev Milka Singh share lead at Irish Open
- Anderson and Broad put England in control of first test against New Zealand at Lord's
- Feuding Lebanese factions reach deal to end violence, start dialogue
- Interpol says Colombia did not tamper with files on seized rebel computers
- Retired NBA star Charles Barkley facing $400,000 gambling debt case in Las Vegas
- Law enforcement sources say indictment sought in MySpace bullying case
- Dominican building boom may propel president to historic third term
- Airbus, Honeywell team exploring production of non food-based biofuel for airplanes
- ICE securities exchange says trading temporarily halted by power shutdown at data center
- High-end airline Silverjet plans growth, as potential buyers knock on its door
- UN plans to send top emergency relief coordinator to Myanmar
- FC Barcelona to tour United States as part of five-year marketing deal with MLS
- Fed auctions $7.2b in Treasurys _ less than that available, a sign of easing credit stress
- Clinton scolds McCain for opposing farm bill
- Nissan Motor lowers US sales forecast on slow economy, says industry may be weak into 2009
- Woman indicted in Missouri MySpace suicide case
- US Defense Dept. says 2 Chinook helicopters at Boeing plant were vandalized, offers reward
- California Supreme Court overturns voter-approved gay marriage ban, issue is not settled
- T-Pain has 5 nominations for BET Awards, Kanye West, Keyshia Cole each have 3 nominations
- Gold up
- Edwards endorsement offers Obama potential key to working class votes
- US urges shingles shots for those 60 and up
- Ecuador's Finance Minister troubled by inflation, suggests city dwellers return to farming
- Colombia gets Interpol backing, plus access to hundreds of encrypted rebel documents
- Gold futures surge after initial crude rally
- Top-ranked Federer, Djokovic, Nadal advance to Hamburg Masters quarterfinals
- Judge tosses most of Johnson & Johnson suit against American Red Cross over use of emblem
- Bush warns against appeasing terrorists; Obama claims 'false political attack' on him
- US House rejects bill to fund US military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan
- California Supreme Court overturns voter-approved gay marriage ban, issue is not settled
- Actor John Phillip Law, angel in 'Barbarella,' dies at 70
- Mother of man who died at Vancouver airport makes appearance at Taser inquiry
- Barkley acknowledges Las Vegas casino gambling debt, says he'll pay
- US House Democrats approve restrictions on Iraq war policy but Senate OK unlikely
- Feuding Lebanese factions reach deal to end violence, start dialogue
- Oil futures reverse early gains and fall as options expire
- Mother of man who died at Vancouver airport makes appearance at Taser inquiry
- Canadian Auto Workers union tentatively agrees to labor deals with GM, Chrysler
- Greece denies setback in visa-waiver talks with US
- US stocks rise on oil price drop, mixed economic data
- Dollar gains on euro, but falls against the other major currencies on declining US industrials
- Colombia gets Interpol backing, plus access to hundreds of encrypted rebel documents
- McCain says Iraq war won by 2013, lists other prospective accomplished if he wins White House
- 'Sex and the City' stars sport Versace, stress friendship at Berlin premiere of new film
- US stocks rise on oil price drop, mixed economic data
- US declines to cite China as a currency manipulator despite unhappiness over trade gap
- Investment firms' borrowing at fairly steady pace from Fed's emergency lending program
- Grand jury indicts US woman accused in MySpace suicide case
- Obama gets 4 of Edwards' degegates, 4 new superdelegates
- Fiji's national rugby team without a sponsor
- US House rejects funding for Iraq, Afghanistan as Republicans sit out vote in protest
- File-sharing cut off for Cox and Comcast Internet subscribers, researcher says
- Sharapova, Jankovic and both Williams sisters reach Italian Open quarterfinals
- Nissan lowers US sales forecast due to economy, says industry could remain depressed into 2009
- Feuding Lebanese factions reach deal to end violence, start dialogue
- Bush warns against appeasing terrorists; Obama claims 'false political attack' on him
- Bush warns appeasement dangers while U.S.-backed government in Beirut deals with Hezbollah
- Brazilian stocks close above 71,000 points for first time in history
- Italy's interior minister seeks to reassure Romanian counterpart on security crackdown
- Colombia gets Interpol backing, plus access to hundreds of encrypted rebel documents
- House rejects bill funding Iraq, Afghanistan wars as Republicans sit out vote in protest
- Canadian Auto Workers union tentatively agrees to labor deals with GM, Chrysler
- Right-wing Colombian paramilitary members plead not guilty to drug charges in US court
- Government study blames taxes for disparity of wealth in Brazil
- Ecuador's finance minister troubled by inflation, suggests city dwellers return to farming
- Judge rejects request to throw out convictions of former Gen Re, AIG insurance executives
- Rival sues Speedo, US swimming federation over controversial new swimsuits
- Opening statements begin in Citigroup negligence trial
- Colombia gets Interpol backing, plus access to hundreds of encrypted rebel documents
- Fox network will start 2 new shows in the fall, bumps against Democratic National Convention
- Republicans abandon Bush, vote to increase food aid, stop diverting oil to special reserve
- Analysis: Gay-marriage ruling adds uncertainty to US presidential race
- California Supreme Court overturns voter-approved gay marriage ban, issue is not settled
- Lockheed Martin beats out Boeing to win $3.57 billion Air Force contract for GPS satellites
- Adriano selected among 25-man roster for Brazil qualifiers
- US House rejects funding for Iraq, Afghanistan wars as Republicans sit out vote in protest
- Super publicist Warren Cowan who worked with Sinatra, Schwarzenegger dies in Los Angeles
- US declines to cite China as a currency manipulator despite unhappiness over trade gap
- CBS buying online news and information company CNet for $1.8B, widens Internet exposure
- Icahn sets out to replace 'irresponsible' Yahoo board in move to renew Microsoft talks
- Country superstar Shania Twain and husband are splitting up after 14 years of marriage
- Judge considers new trial for US woman ordered to pay $222,000 in digital download case
- DMX enters not guilty to drug and animal cruelty charges filed after raid on Phoenix home
- Analysis: Gay-marriage ruling adds uncertainty to US presidential race
- Japan reports 3.3 percent annual pace economic growth for first quarter
- Old friends remember Barack Obama's pre-politics years in New York, Los Angeles
- California's top court legalizes gay marriage
- Clinton says McCain's opposition to farm bill a slap at rural America
- Sorenstam's farewell tour gets underway in grand fashion, Ochoa 1 back
- Zimbabwe election officials say runoff will be held by July 31; opposition objects
- Perry survives water-logged day to claim share of lead at AT&T Classic
- Video gaming sales up 47 pct, hitting $1.23 billion in April, fueled by Nintendo, GTA IV
- Defense Dept. says 2 Chinook helicopters at US Boeing plant were vandalized, offers reward
- Libertadores: Liga de Quito holds San Lorenzo to draw in quarterfinal first leg
- Cruise ship company agrees to pay settlement to former workers
- Canadian Auto Workers union tentatively agrees to labor deals with GM, Chrysler
- Kovalchuk suspension shouldn't change classic Russia-Finland matchup
- Lockheed beats Boeing to win $3.57B GPS contract
- Big Brown gets some new shoes glued on front feet before Preakness
- LA jury convicts Hollywood private eye Anthony Pellicano in racketeering scheme
- Village's battle against Israel's fence
- Iraqi court rulings stop at US sites
- Karen Allen thrilled over `Indy' return
- Close's roles belie her love of dogs
- Chavez denounces Interpol report on rebel documents linking Venezuela with rebels
- Raven-Symone comes of age with new CD
- Top US athletes are hoping Graham doping trial ends ugly chapter
- Republican video takes Michelle Obama to task for 'proud' remark; Dems call it a smear
- Imperial holdover: Gurkhas flock to British army
- A look at Gurkha military history
- Real archaeologists don't have whips
- Kazmir celebrates contract extension with win; Rays drop NY into last place
- `ER' will expire next February
- Venezuela's Chavez proposes $1B fund for Europe, Latin America to aid poor with food, medicine
- US House rejects funding for Iraq, Afghanistan wars as Republicans sit out vote in protest
- Shakira, billionaires Slim and Buffett announce $200M toward poor Latin American children
- British Invasion of women singers
- New Cabinet reflects rising role of women in Taiwan's government
- Bergmann outduels Pelfrey, Nationals outlast Mets 1-0
- Art market faces jittery times
- Colombia gets Interpol backing, plus access to hundreds of encrypted rebel documents
- Japan reports 3.3 percent annual pace economic growth for first quarter
- World Series of Golf to give amateurs chance in high-stakes event
- Art looted by Nazis goes on display
- Bradley Whitford stars on Broadway
- World Series of Golf to offer chance in high-stakes event
- Ex-NBA star Dennis Rodman charged with domestic violence, brandishing a weapon at LA hotel
- Granato, Heaney, James first women inducted into IIHF Hall of Fame
- Former Arsenal Ladies' Hayes to coach new Chicago women's soccer team
- Carlos Slim says he's not planning to buy Spain's Digital Plus
- James Frey returns with a novel
- Rodney Atkins joins country elite
- Museum: China's terra cotta warriors
- Edwards endorsement provides Obama more delegates, labor support
- New `Narnia' is both darker, funnier
- 'Garcia Girls': Low budget but lovely
- Wrap-up of entertainment quotes
- 'Boom Blox,' 'Echochrome' offer fun
- The top ten music in the United States
- Asia looking to Park to bring home first European Champions League winner's medal
- Flyers top Penguins 4-2, force Eastern finals back to Pittsburgh
- Bolivian President Evo Morales scores goal during alternative summit soccer match
- LA federal grand jury indicts woman in Missouri MySpace suicide case
- Actor John Phillip Law, angel in 'Barbarella,' dies at 70
- Colombia gets Interpol backing, plus access to hundreds of encrypted rebel documents
- Libertadores: Cabanas scores twice as America beats Santos 2-0
- Venezuela's Chavez denounces report on rebel documents as tensions rise with Colombia
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Copa Libertadores: Liga de Quito holds San Lorenzo; America beats Santos 2-0
- UN: World economy is "teetering on brink" of downturn and will only grow by 1.8 % this year
- Oil rises in Asia after overnight options expiry plays havoc with prices
- Flyers top Penguins 4-2, force Eastern finals back to Pittsburgh
- China's president flies to quake zone as government warns toll could reach 50,000
- Peruvian president defends Germany's Merkel in verbal spat with Venezuela's Chavez
- Despite trade, poverty concerns U.S. lawmakers pass farm subsidy bill
- China's president flies to quake zone; country braces for death toll that could reach 50K
- Cummings, Gomez score for Colorado in 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake
- Senior US official says China foreign policy more in line with US
- Venezuela military buildup worries US, Colombia that weapons could reach rebels
- California Supreme Court legalizes gay marriage; but the window could close soon
- Ginobili, Duncan lead Spurs to win
- Malaysian with 3 wives, 18 children seeks court's permission to take a 4th spouse
- Malaysian with 3 wives, 18 children seeks court's permission to take a 4th spouse
- DaMarcus Beasley back on US roster following knee surgery
- Shareholder activist David Webb quits Hong Kong stock exchange board
- Bush wraps up 2-day Israel visit
- Bergmann outduels Pelfrey, Nationals outlast Mets 1-0
- Dem Party panel members show little interest in Clinton's call to seat disputed delegates
- LA jury convicts Hollywood private eye Anthony Pellicano in racketeering scheme
- BHP Billiton shares surge on report that Chinese companies seek a stake in the miner
- Yankees slump into last place in AL East as Rays stay top
- Oil rises in Asia after overnight options expiry plays havoc with prices
- California Supreme Court legalizes gay marriage; but the window could close soon
- Zidane to lead International side against Australian team
- Government inquiry finds evidence of major judicial conspiracy in Malaysia
- Clarke will not arrive in time for first test against West Indies
- Dollar falls versus yen following strong GDP data from Japan
- US rejects calls for renegotiating beef export deal with South Korea
- Red Cross says clean water most urgent need for Myanmar cyclone victims
- UN says it's still in dark about survivor needs two weeks after Myanmar cyclone
- Person close to production says DeGeneres plans to wed de Rossi, cites pro-gay marriage ruling
- British Airways full-year profit more than doubles, announces first dividend since 2001
- Death toll hits 43 in China from hand, foot and mouth disease virus sickening young kids
- Rift in Pakistan government widens as Sharif protests key appointment
- Japan stocks edge lower after 4-day winning streak; Nikkei drops 0.2 percent
- Venezuela military buildup worries US, Colombia that weapons could reach rebels
- Australian children's TV actress Jessica Jacobs buried after train accident at 17
- Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo hints at move
- Japan uses copyright conviction to crack down on student who allegedly spread computer virus
- Dollar falls against major currencies on industrial production data
- Austrian court rejects venue change for trial of politician who disparaged Prophet Muhammad
- British Energy Group reports several takeover proposals; shares rise 5.5 percent
- China tallies losses, costs from quake as authorities strive to minimize disruptions
- France's Orange to sell iPhone in Middle East, Africa and other European countries
- BHP Billiton shares surge on report that Chinese companies seek a stake in the miner
- SKorea, New Zealand to seek free trade pact
- ECB's Trichet: keeping prices cool isn't a trade-off against growth and jobs
- Government inquiry finds evidence of major judicial conspiracy in Malaysia
- UN says it's still in dark about survivor needs two weeks after Myanmar cyclone
- Danish central bank raises key lending rate 0.10 point to 4.35 percent
- In break with past, China allows bloggers, others to spread quake news and discuss response
- Chinese stocks edge lower as quake-zone utilities fall on profit-taking
- Opponents push for constitutional amendment to undo California court ruling and ban gay marriage
- Review: Soviet-themed Geneva 'Lohengrin' cheered after opening night boos
- Barcelona's Deco says he'll move to England or Italy at end of season
- 12 killed as rival rebel factions clash in India's remote northeast
- General Motors mulls launching Chevrolet brand in South Korea
- Nationalists, Socialists say they are close to forming new Serbian government
- Person close to production says DeGeneres plans to wed de Rossi, cites pro-gay marriage ruling
- France's Orange to sell iPhone in Middle East, Africa and other European countries
- Danish central bank raises key lending rate 0.10 point to 4.35 percent
- Private investigator Anthony Pellicano convicted in Hollywood wiretap scheme; victims grateful
- Super 14: Blues beat Hurricanes 19-17 to keep playoff picture muddled
- Hakuho remains unbeaten at 6-0 to share lead in Summer Grand Sumo tournament
- Marco Van Basten cuts Emanuelson, Jaliens, Maduro, Koevermans from Euro 2008 squad
- US dollar, gold fall in European morning trading
- China tallies losses, costs from quake as authorities strive to minimize disruptions
- Oil back above US$125 after overnight options expiry plays havoc with prices
- Osama bin Laden says al-Qaida will continue holy war until liberation of Palestine
- Zimbabwe state radio says presidential election date to be announced Friday
- Raul resigned to being left off Spain's squad for Euro 2008
- British court rejects House of Commons request to keep members' addresses secret
- Chinese diplomat criticizes German politicians' planning to meet Dalai Lama during visit
- Hong Kong economic growth accelerates to 7.1 percent in first quarter
- China defeats Malaysia to advance to final of Thomas Cup
- Opposition leader Tsvangirai says Zimbabwe needs new constitution
- UN says it's still in dark about survivor needs two weeks after Myanmar cyclone
- Hong Kong index rises after Wall Street gain, Cheung Kong upgrade
- Amputee runner Oscar Pistorius waits on CAS ruling to keep Olympics dream alive
- Marco Van Basten cuts Emanuelson, Jaliens, Maduro, Koevermans from Euro 2008 squad
- Ukraine joins WTO, forcing economic reforms and opening new trade channels
- Zimbabwe presidential election runoff between Mugabe, Tsvangirai scheduled for June 27
- South Korea's LG Display says it plans to spend nearly US$1 billion to raise LCD output
- Nationalists, Socialists say they are close to forming new Serbian government
- Virgin Group agrees to sponsor London Marathon for five years from 2010
- Taiwan's defense ministry says direct air links with China would threaten island's security
- Sumitomo Mitsui fiscal year profit grows 4.6 percent on improved lending business
- Department store chain Macy's signs deal to put FAO Schwarz-run toy shops in its stores
- London's FTSE-100 index up 83.5 points at 6335.3
- British Energy Group reports several takeover proposals; shares rise 5.5 percent
- Ugly family feud in prominent Hong Kong developer goes public
- Abercrombie & Fitch earnings rise slightly in 1st-qtr on 8 percent sales increase
- Bush to ask Saudi Arabia to help reduce gas prices
- British Energy Group reports several takeover proposals; shares rise more than 6 percent
- Red Cross says clean water most urgent need for Myanmar cyclone victims
- Asian markets end narrowly mixed as Tokyo shares snap 4-day winning streak
- Cardiff teenager Aaron Ramsey tipped to be FA Cup final star against Portsmouth
- Marco Van Basten cuts Emanuelson, Jaliens, Maduro, Koevermans from Euro 2008 squad
- Coach Michael Laudrup to leave Getafe when season ends
- Chambers hands UK Sport letter by Balco chief detailing drug use that led to two-year ban
- Portuguese lawmakers approve new language agreement, rejecting outcry
- Vettori steers New Zealand to 260-8 at lunch on 2nd day in 1st test against England
- Revenue rise helps Abercrombie & Fitch earnings edge up 3 pct, but same-store sales slip
- 2 weeks after Myanmar cyclone, UN still in dark about survivor needs
- Chinese diplomat criticizes German politicians' plans to meet Dalai Lama during visit
- Zimbabwe presidential election will be held on June 27, electoral commission says
- Oil prices rise to record high above US$127 a barrel
- US housing posts surprising rebound in April reflecting strength in apartment construction
- Obama takes on Bush comments, signaling that general election may already be blazing
- Red Cross says clean water most urgent need for Myanmar cyclone victims
- Augusten Burroughs, whose latest memoir is `A Wolf at the Table,' takes on the skeptics
- Goalkeeper Hildebrand dropped from Germany's Euro 2008 squad
- Nationalists, Socialists say they are close to forming new Serbian government
- GE confirms that it plans to sell or spin-off 101-year-old appliance business
- Double-amputee runner Oscar Pistorius wins appeal to compete for spot in the Olympics
- Dutch cartoonist arrested on suspicion of violating hate speech laws
- Top-ranked Federer beats Verdasco to reach Hamburg Masters semifinals
- Sammy Lee returns for a third spell at Liverpool as assistant manager to Rafa Benitez
- General Electric plans sale, spin-off or joint venture for 101-year-old appliance business
- Double-amputee runner Oscar Pistorius wins appeal to compete for spot in the Olympics
- US housing posts surprising rebound in April on apartment construction, but outlook still weak
- Oil prices rise to record high above US$127 a barrel
- WTA-Italian Open Results
- Talented teenager Ninis get first Greece call-up for friendly
- Force score 29 unanswered points in comeback win over Brumbies
- Force score 29 unanswered points in comeback win over Brumbies
- Double-amputee runner Oscar Pistorius wins appeal to compete for spot in the Olympics
- No. 6 Chakvetadze advances to Italian Open semifinals
- British Airways full-year profit more than doubles, announces first dividend since 2001
- US housing posts surprising rebound in April on apartment construction, outlook still shaky
- Goalkeeper Hildebrand dropped from Germany's Euro 2008 squad
- Opponents want constitutional amendment to undo California ruling legalizing gay marriage
- Dominican decide on giving president third term
- Michael Lorenzo-Vera shoots 70 to take share of second-round lead at Irish Open
- Zimbabwe opposition leader Tsvangirai calls for foreign support to guarantee fair election
- Democrats show little interest in Clinton's call to seat disputed Michigan and Florida delegates
- Bush to ask Saudi Arabia to help reduce gas prices
- WTA-Italian Open Results
- Azerbaijan ready to spend billions if Baku chosen to host 2016 Olympic Games
- GE confirms that it plans to sell or spin-off 101-year-old appliance business
- Kennywood owners approve sale of amusement park chain to Spanish firm
- Double-amputee runner Oscar Pistorius wins appeal to compete for spot in the Olympics
- Serena Williams forfeits Italian Open quarterfinal with back problem
- British Airways full-year profit more than doubles, announces first dividend since 2001
- British Airways full-year profit more than doubles, announces first dividend since 2001
- Portuguese lawmakers approve new language agreement, rejecting outcry
- US stocks slip after housing starts report
- Top-ranked Federer beats Verdasco to reach Hamburg Masters semifinals
- Obama buoyed by failure of Republican candidates who used anti-Obama attack ads
- Sidebottom takes four wickets to bowl out Kiwis for 277 in 1st test against England
- Parents, get ready: `American Idol' summer concert tour will make 50 stops in North America
- Goalkeeper Hildebrand dropped from Germany's Euro 2008 squad
- Hamburg Masters Results
- Rift in Pakistan government widens as Sharif protests key appointment
- Rift in Pakistan government widens as Sharif protests key appointment
- Hakuho remains unbeaten at 6-0 to share lead in Summer Grand Sumo tournament
- Zimbabwe opposition leader Tsvangirai calls for foreign support to guarantee fair election
- Hakuho remains unbeaten at 6-0 to share lead in Summer Grand Sumo tournament
- Top-ranked Federer beats Verdasco to join Djokovic in Hamburg Masters semifinals
- Serena Williams forfeits Italian Open quarterfinal with back problem
- China defeats Malaysia to advance to final of Thomas Cup
- China defeats Malaysia to advance to final of Thomas Cup
- Ukraine's president posts his speech on Web after parliamentary obstruction
- Bush to ask Saudi Arabia to help reduce gas prices
- Pelosi leads congressional delegation to Israel for its 60th birthday
- Tevez preparing to be box office star as Champions League winner
- Thomas and Uber Cups semifinal results
- Zimbabwe presidential election will be held on June 27, electoral commission says
- Thomas and Uber Cups semifinal results
- Sammy Lee returns for a third spell at Liverpool as assistant manager to Rafa Benitez
- European car sales rise 9.6 percent on surging German market, fewer holidays
- 'Sex and the City' star Sarah Jessica Parker says she not slave to fashion
- New Boss boss Claus-Dietrich Lahrs wants to grow American, Asian markets, retail outlets
- Coach Michael Laudrup to leave Getafe when season ends
- Big shot Big Brown living good life at Pimlico in days leading up to Preakness
- Serena Williams forfeits Italian Open quarterfinal with back problem
- Sri Lanka recalls Jayasuriya, Muralitharan for Asia Cup
- Sri Lanka recalls Jayasuriya, Muralitharan for Asia Cup
- Political storm over Bush comments spills into US presidential election race
- Gabriele Bosisio wins seventh stage of Giro d'Italia in solo breakaway
- What's Indy up to? Veil of secrecy shrouds `Crystal Skull' as grand Cannes premiere nears
- GE says it plans to sell or spin-off 101-year-old appliance business
- European energy imports cost 37 percent more compared to a year ago
- Euro up against US dollar as oil reaches new heights
- Gabriele Bosisio wins 7th stage of Giro d'Italia in solo breakaway
- Myanmar state television says cyclone death toll surpasses 77,000; another 56,000 missing
- Oil prices rise to record high near US$128 a barrel
- Sidebottom takes four wickets to bowl out Kiwis for 277 in 1st test against England
- Anti-Western parties in Serbia say they negotiating creation of 'nationalist' coalition goverment
- Spanish deputy premier criticizes Italy's raids on illegal immigrants
- EU, US make no apparent progress on aviation deal; talks to continue
- Sidebottom takes four wickets to bowl out Kiwis for 277 in 1st test against England
- Little Democrat interest in Clinton's call to seat disputed Michigan and Florida delegates
- Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim says he'll be in power by September
- Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim says he'll be in power by September
- Tevez preparing to be box office star as Champions League winner
- Lebanese government, opposition head for highest level talks in 18-month political crisis
- US announces deal to send 500,000 tons of food to North Korea over coming year
- Double-amputee runner Oscar Pistorius wins appeal to compete for spot in the Olympics
- Oil prices spike to record near $128 a barrel
- Gabriele Bosisio wins 7th stage of Giro d'Italia in solo breakaway
- Webb wins his 9th in Arizona victory over Colorado
- Flyers hold off Penguins rally, stay alive in Conference finals
- Sharapova battles to Italian Open quarters
- Spurs beat Hornets to send series to Game Seven
- Sidelines
- Five tied at six under in Atlanta first round
- FA Cup final for football romantics to revel in
- McCullum sparks New Zealand revival
- Cameroonian campaigner joins global quest for clean water
- What polar bears get from new protected status
- Taiwan shares close higher ahead of Ma's inauguration
- BHP Billiton climbs to record high
- CBS announces deal to buy CNet
- Wall Street climbs higher following drop in oil price
- Yen stable against greenback after strong Japanese growth figures
- Purple Phoenix visits Sunworld
- Guam features various diving spots for all skill levels
- 100-year dream bra lands here
- U.S. court grants Synaptics motion for partial summary judgment on patent
- Parkview Hotel Hualien offers SPA bonus as gift for teachers
- Rotarians help needy students in Miaoli
- Mini-laptops, Wimax to highlight Computex Taipei 2008 in June
- Microfinance programs launched to help the poor
- New trial demanded for music download case
- EU, South Korea aim for trade deal
- U.S video gaming sales up 47%
- London-based company strikes oil reserves in western Uganda
- Nissan lowers U.S. industry forecast amid weak economy
- U.S. accuses China of keeping its yuan currency undervalued
- Animated documentary recounts massacre and repressed memories
- IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands gets biopic premiere at fest
- Real live royalty comes to Cannes
- Serious undertones amidst festival glitz and glamor
- In Brief
- Artists worry cell phones ruin live concert experience
- New 'Ballo' production aims to shock and inspire with Hitler in drag
- ALAS concerts highlight child poverty
- Art collection looted by Nazis in World War II goes on display
- Indian village proud after double 'honor killing'
- Bomb set off at a Christian school in Gaza
- North Korea talks to resume June, South says
- In Brief
- California's Supreme Court backs same-sex marriages
- President Bush set to talk oil as Saudis eye Middle East peace
- Pension funds 'diversify' into commodity bubble
- Nine killed in Philippine bank robbery
- U.S. Marine jailed for sexually abusing Japanese girl
- Pressure builds on Chavez to explain rebel ties
- Cholera confirmed in cyclone-hit Myanmar
- In Brief
- Australia helps Taiwan train sniffer dog team
- Detergents fail to meet CF standard
- An outsider watching from within
- DOH publishes name of TB patient
- NPM to show paintings from Oxford Ashmolean
- Charter flights to bring back Taiwanese tourists
- In Brief
- Hsieh says he will turn down invitation to Ma's swearing-in
- Taipei, Kaohsiung to host events for Ma's inauguration
- Nigerian pipeline fire kills about 100, official says
- PRC to probe high number of school collapses in quake
- U.S. defends its arms sales to Taiwan, criticizes China
- Political storm over Bush comments spills into US presidential election race
- McCain courts gun owners in speech to National Rifle Association lobbying group
- Obama assails 'divisive, dishonest' criticism from Bush, McCain on talking to rogue leaders
- Treasury secretary describes financial markets as 'considerably calmer' than in March
- Saudis tell Bush no reason to raise oil output until their customers demand it
- US dollar falls, gold rises in European trading
- Former F1 champion Michael Schumacher rides practice rounds for motorcycle race
- Dominican decide on giving president third term
- US treasury secretary describes financial markets as 'considerably calmer' than in March
- Giro d'Italia Results
- Sammy Lee returns for a third spell at Liverpool as assistant manager to Rafa Benitez
- Top-ranked Federer beats Verdasco to join Djokovic in Hamburg Masters semifinals
- US treasury secretary describes financial markets as 'considerably calmer' than in March
- Zimbabwe presidential election will be held on June 27, electoral commission says
- Pelosi leads congressional delegation to Israel for its 60th birthday
- FINA sets June 3 meeting to review new swimsuits ahead of Olympics
- WTA-Italian Open Results
- Burundian rebels arrive in capital for talks on peace agreement
- British sprinter Dwain Chambers hands over BALCO letter and will challenge Olympic ban
- British Airways full-year profit more than doubles, announces first dividend since 2001
- British Energy Group reports several takeover proposals; shares rise more than 5 percent
- Alessandro Petacchi leaves Milram after drug ruling by CAS
- Eva Longoria: fashion diva at Cannes
- Zimbabwe presidential election t be held on June 27, opposition leader ready to run
- Conga drums drive compas beat at Miami music festival
- McCain courts gun owners in speech to National Rifle Association lobbying group
- UN chief: Myanmar death toll could rise without more aid to help victims facing disease risk
- Political storm over Bush comments spills into US presidential election race
- US regulators warn doctors of organ transplant drug's risks to pregnant women
- Pelosi leads congressional delegation to Israel for its 60th birthday
- Latin America-Europe summit shadowed by conflicts between regional leaders
- Political storm over Bush comments spills into US presidential race as Obama, McCain spar
- Williams sisters exit Italian Open: Serena forfeits, Venus beaten by Jankovic
- Sidebottom takes four wickets to bowl out Kiwis for 277 in 1st test against England
- Oil prices spike to record near $128 a barrel
- Myanmar state television says cyclone death toll surpasses 77,000; another 56,000 missing
- Political storm over Bush comments spills into US presidential race as Obama, McCain spar
- Saudis tell Bush they see no reason to raise oil production until their customers demand it
- Hamburg Masters Results
- Sahara refugees' stories highlight hardships and propaganda war between rebels and Morocco
- Chile sentences 3 retired police officers in Pinochet-era killings
- Veteran goalkeeper Santiago Canizares to leave Valencia
- UN chief warns of increasing Myanmar death toll unless military government allows more aid
- Rice futures fall on improved supply outlook
- Double-amputee runner Oscar Pistorius wins appeal to compete for spot in the Olympics
- Top-ranked Federer beats Verdasco to join Djokovic in Hamburg Masters semifinals
- Relegated Murcia renews coach Javier Clemente's contract
- DeGeneres, de Rossi plan to marry
- Member of right-wing Colombian paramilitary appears in court
- Department store chain Macy's signs deal to put FAO Schwarz toy shops within its stores
- Trading floors at Chicago Merc building empty out as CME business moves to Board of Trade
- Williams sisters exit Italian Open: Serena forfeits, Venus beaten by Jankovic
- US Energy Department cancels oil shipments into government reserve.
- Lehman Brothers to begin cutting 5 pct of staff as part of plan to make investment bank nimble
- Transportation Department says slot auctions coming to all 3 New York City-area airports
- Florida, Michigan cannot save Clinton
- Oil prices spike to record near $128 a barrel
- Kuwaitis head to polls Saturday to elect a parliament they hope will end political stagnation
- Sidebottom takes four wickets to bowl out Kiwis for 277 in 1st test against England
- Former sprint world record holder Montgomery sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison
- Lebanese government, opposition head for highest level talks in 18-month political crisis
- Death toll doubles in Myanmar cyclone, UN still in dark about survivor needs
- Michael Lorenzo-Vera shoots 70 to take share of second-round lead at Irish Open
- Buoyed by recent wins, Democrats eye Southern seats
- Mosley to attend Monaco GP but won't be FIA representative at ceremonial functions
- Political storm over Bush comments spills into US presidential race as Obama, McCain spar
- Gold up
- Oil prices spike to record near $128 a barrel
- Former sprint world record holder Montgomery sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison
- US father jailed over daughter's truancy to be freed
- Moore plans broader tale with 'Fahrenheit' follow-up
- Russia advances to world ice hockey final with 4-0 win over Finland
- Carly Fiorina's new role in McCain campaign trades on time at Hewlett-Packard
- Bin Laden says Palestinian cause is at the heart of al-Qaida's holy war with West
- McCain courts gun owners in speech to National Rifle Association lobbying group
- Dominican decide on giving president third term
- Court rules woman smuggled baby into Britain in attempt to get free housing
- Hamburg Masters Results
- Nadal to play Djokovic for No. 2 ranking, Federer also in Hamburg Masters semifinals
- Citigroup looking into selling its retail banking business in Germany
- McCain's courting of youthful voters has limits
- Bin Laden says Palestinian cause is at the heart of al-Qaida's holy war with West
- 'Desperate Housewives' star, Marcia Cross, drops a few hints about character's future
- Yahoo's fight to conceal large portions of shareholder lawsuit raises questions about motives
- Death toll doubles in Myanmar cyclone, UN still in dark about survivor needs
- Veteran goalkeeper Santiago Canizares to leave Valencia
- Official: Cuba supports unrestricted Internet, but US embargo makes it impossible
- US announces deal to send 500,000 tons of food to NKorea in coming year
- Death toll doubles in Myanmar cyclone, UN still in dark about survivor needs
- California winemaking patriarch Robert Mondavi dead at 94
- DNA from half-eaten Snickers candy bar implicates hungry burglar
- Dollar falls against euro, pound and yen as oil hits new record near $128 a barrel
- Huckabee quips about gun aimed at Obama
- Union vows to fight Esmark-Essar deal, says proposed buyout violates contract
- Wall Street may get best indicators yet about recession or economic recovery as summer begins
- Rain wipes out round, Sybase Classic reduced to 54-hole event
- Florida, Michigan cannot save Clinton
- GM workers approve local contract to end strike at crossover plant
- GM workers approve local contract to end strike at crossover plant
- Rice futures fall on improved supply outlook
- Michael Lorenzo-Vera shoots 70 to take second-round lead at Irish Open
- Ecuador may boost private companies' share in windfall oil profits to 30 pct
- Biovail to pay nearly $25M to settle probe into alleged drug kickback scheme
- Robert Mondavi, the patriarch of California wine country, is dead at age 94
- France criticizes Myanmar for refusing to allow navy ship to deliver aid to cyclone victims
- Pumas wants to adopt Chivas-like strategy, use only Mexican players
- Italian Open Results
- Bush fails to win Saudi help on gas prices
- Former head of US university's cadaver program indicted for alleged body parts trafficking
- Dominicans decide whether to give president third term
- Williams sisters exit Italian Open; Jankovic, Sharapova advance
- Delphi sues Appaloosa for withdrawal from $2.55B equity deal, says reorganization derailed
- France criticizes Myanmar for refusing to allow navy ship to deliver aid to cyclone victims
- Analysis: Obama reacts quickly to Bush on diplomacy
- Court: Federal law grants immunity to MySpace in lawsuit over alleged sex assault of teen girl
- GM workers approve local contract to end strike at Lansing-area crossover plant
- Craigslist answers eBay allegations, saying it acted to protect itself
- McCain courts gun owners in speech to National Rifle Association lobbying group.
- Health officials: Reuse, mishandling of syringes linked to hepatitis C outbreak in Nevada
- McCain courts gun owners in speech to National Rifle Association lobbying group.
- Dominicans decide whether to give president third term
- Brazil's main stock index rises above 72,000 points for first time
- Yahoo's fight to conceal large portions of shareholder lawsuit raises questions about motives
- Delphi sues Appaloosa for withdrawal from $2.55B equity deal, says reorganization derailed
- Progress of gay rights movement to be center stage in California
- US Airways pilots union says United may not be the best partner because of its recent losses
- Robert Mondavi, the patriarch of California wine country, is dead at age 94
- Former sprint record holder Montgomery sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison
- Latin America-Europe summit shadowed by conflicts between regional leaders
- Analysis: Obama reacts quickly to Bush on diplomacy
- Exit polls show Dominican president has large lead on opponents
- Russia advances to world ice hockey final with 4-0 win over Finland
- Court: Federal law grants immunity to MySpace in lawsuit over alleged sex assault of teen girl
- Venezuelan opposition leader demands that Chavez clarify rebel ties
- McCain asks staff to disclose lobbying connections
- Exit polls show Dominican Republic president could win re-election
- Force score 29 unanswered points in comeback win over Brumbies
- Force score 29 unanswered points in comeback win over Brumbies
- Canada beats Sweden 5-4 to advance to final of ice hockey worlds
- Oil prices spike to record near $128 a barrel, as retail gas and diesel hit new highs
- France criticizes Myanmar for refusing to allow navy ship to deliver aid to cyclone victims
- Burundian rebels arrive in capital for talks on peace agreement
- Canada beats Sweden 5-4 to advance to final of ice hockey worlds
- Saturday, May 24
- Correction: Editorial Roundup
- Bean, Goodes unlikely leaders after first round of Regions Charity Classic
- Soriano homers twice, Soto and DeRosa connect as Cubs beat Pirates 7-4
- Latin America-Europe summit shadowed by conflicts between regional leaders
- Reports, photos indicate that Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz are soon to marry
- Doping test for filly Eight Belles comes negative
- Political storm over Bush comments spills into US presidential race as Obama, McCain spar
- Outside groups plot out fall political campaign
- Robert Mondavi, the patriarch of California wine country, is dead at age 94
- New commission to study WMDs expected to finish report in time for next president
- Top official with US swimming federation hopes for quick end to swimsuit case
- Death toll doubles in Myanmar cyclone, UN still in dark about survivor needs
- Busch continues hot streak, grabs pole for NASCAR All-Star race
- Former head of UCLA cadaver program indicted for alleged body parts trafficking
- Myanmar junta confines foreigners to largest city, puts up roadblocks to cyclone-hit area
- Canadian Auto Workers at GM will ratify new labor deal with GM
- Officials: Dominican Republic President Leonel Fernandez leading vote with 53 percent
- Australian Open confirms move to night women's final for 2009
- Australian Open confirms move to night women's final for 2009
- Person briefed on talks says UAW, American Axle, reach deal that could end 11-week strike
- New Zealand Olympians take rice to China as part of Games shipment
- Latin America-Europe summit shadowed by conflicts between regional leaders
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Officials: Dominican Republic President leads vote with 53 percent
- New leaders unlikely to ease US-Russian tensions
- French PM: Andean political spat must not hamper efforts to rescue hostage Betancourt
- UAW, American Axle, reach tentative deal that could end 11-week strike that had crippled GM
- Western Sahara refugees' stories highlight hardships and propaganda war between rebels and Morocco
- French navy ship nears Myanmar, still awating permission to land 1,500 tons of aid
- French navy ship nears Myanmar, still awating permission to land 1,500 tons of aid
- Dominican president declares re-election victory
- Political storm over Bush comments spills into US presidential race as Obama, McCain spar
- Dominican president declares re-election victory
- Dominican Republic President declares re-election victory with 53 percent of vote
- North Korea welcomes US food aid
- Tibet's holiest Buddhist temple reopens 2 months after violent uprising
- Canada and Russia win through to final of 2008 hockey Worlds
- China nuclear safety agency orders staff to be prepared for emergency following quake
- Latin America-Europe summit pledges to fight poverty, food prices despite political feud
- Polls open for Kuwait's parliamentary elections
- China invites head of Taiwan's Nationalist party to visit the mainland as ties improve
- Dominican Republic President declares re-election victory with 53 percent of vote
- Taiwan's defeated party to elect new leader
- Taiwan's defeated party to elect new leader
- American League Leaders
- National Basketball Association
- French navy ship nears Myanmar, still awaiting permission to land 1,500 tons of aid
- French navy ship nears Myanmar, still awaiting permission to land 1,500 tons of aid
- Dominican Republic President declares re-election victory with 53 percent of vote
- Jason Werth in record hitting display as Phillies down Blue Jays
- Cathay Pacific considers cutting routes to cope with surging fuel prices
- Cathay Pacific considers cutting routes to cope with surging fuel prices
- Lakers hold off Jazz to book place in Western Conference final
- French navy ship hovers outside Myanmar, awaiting permission to land 1aid
- French navy ship hovers outside Myanmar, awaiting permission to land 1aid
- Pakistan's ambassador to Afghanistan freed 3 months after kidnapping in border area
- Pakistan lawyers consider street protests after government failure to reinstate sacked judges
- Pakistan lawyers consider street protests after government failure to reinstate sacked judges
- British prime minister accuses Myanmar authorities of 'inhuman' behavior
- Kuwaitis vote for new parliament to break political deadlock
- China invites head of Taiwan's Nationalist Party to visit mainland as ties improve
- Political storm over Bush comments spills into US presidential race as Obama, McCain spar
- Euro 2008: Austria hopes fans will be back for more
- Abramovich maintaining characteristic silence ahead of Chelsea's first Champions League final
- Report: Turkish court rapporteur advises keeping law allowing head scarf in universities
- Pakistan lawyers mull street protests after government failure to restore judges
- Pakistan lawyers mull street protests after government failure to restore judges
- Report: Turkish court rapporteur advises keeping law allowing head scarves in universities
- Super 14: Highlanders down semifinal-bound Crusaders 26-14
- Super 14: Highlanders down semifinal-bound Crusaders 26-14
- Egyptian press criticizes Bush over Knesset speech
- Israel's police minister says he plans to seek leadership of Olmert's party in the future
- Kuwaitis vote for new parliament to break political deadlock
- Super 14: Highlanders down semifinal-bound Crusaders 26-14
- Egyptian press criticizes Bush over Knesset speech
- Lebanese leaders start talks in Qatar to end political crisis, Hezbollah's use of weapons
- Levante players launch indefinite strike, Madrid match in doubt
- McEntire says she has more fun hosting ACM Awards
- Malaysian ex-leader Mahathir calls for ban on US energy company Halliburton
- Malaysian ex-leader Mahathir calls for ban on US energy company Halliburton
- Hakuho extends winning streak to 7 in Summer Grand Sumo tournament
- Hakuho extends winning streak to 7 in Summer Grand Sumo tournament
- Spain coach Luis Aragones leaves Raul off his squad for Euro 2008
- Michael Schumacher 23rd in training for motorcycle race
- WTA-Italian Open Results
- Minister: Earthquake won't affect food prices or supply
- Minister: Earthquake won't affect food prices or supply
- Sharapova pulls out of Italian Open semifinal with calf injury
- French navy ship hovers outside Myanmar, awaiting permission to land aid
- Spain coach Luis Aragones leaves Raul off his squad for Euro 2008
- US House speaker Nancy Pelosi makes surprise visit to Iraq
- Sharapova pulls out of Italian Open semifinal with calf injury
- Zimbabwe's Tsvangirai postpones return after assassination threat
- Zimbabwe's Tsvangirai postpones return after assassination threat
- Sean Penn uses Cannes clout to back documentary about volunteers who helped tsunami victims
- Waratahs beat Queensland 18-11 to secure home Super 14 semifinal
- Waratahs beat Queensland 18-11 to secure home Super 14 semifinal
- Pakistan lawyers to resume street protests after government failure to reinstate judges
- Pakistan lawyers to resume street protests after government failure to reinstate judges
- US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Iraq to meet with top US, Iraqi officials
- Malaysia's Mahathir dares government to charge him in judicial scandal
- Zimbabwe's Tsvangirai postpones return after assassination threat
- British prime minister accuses Myanmar authorities of 'inhuman' behavior
- Myanmar gives Thai, Indian doctors permission to enter cyclone-ravaged country
- Myanmar gives Thai, Indian doctors permission to enter cyclone-ravaged country
- Defending champion Federer advances to Hamburg Masters final
- Hamburg Masters Results
- Manchester City beaten 3-1 by Thai XI in friendly
- Manchester City beaten 3-1 by Thai XI in friendly
- Irish poll says public divided, confused by June 12 referendum on EU treaty
- Pakistan lawyers to resume street protests after government's failure to reinstate judges
- Pakistan lawyers to resume street protests after government's failure to reinstate judges
- Sharapova pulls out of Italian Open semifinal with calf injury
- Political storm over Bush comments spills into US presidential race as Obama, McCain spar
- Manchester City beaten 3-1 by Thai XI in friendly
- Manchester City beaten 3-1 by Thai XI in friendly
- Paula Radcliffe's Olympic training disrupted by hip injury
- US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Iraq to meet with top US, Iraqi officials
- Huckabee apologizes for quip about gun aimed at Obama during speech
- Scottish Soccer Results
- Indonesia rebuffs WHO, hands bird flu data to new public database instead
- Film, TV producer Sandy Howard dies at 80
- Sharapova pulls out of Italian Open semifinal with calf injury
- Motherwell holds Rangers to 1-1 draw to boost Celtic's title chances
- Pakistan's ambassador to Afghanistan freed 3 months after kidnapping in border area
- English Soccer Results
- Dead nearly 7 decades, Idaho's Sen. William Borah cited in 2008 presidential furor
- China successfully defends badminton Uber Cup title
- China successfully defends badminton Uber Cup title
- Klinsmann helps convince Lahm to extend with at Bayern Munich
- Zimbabwe's Tsvangirai postpones return after assassination threat
- Myanmar gives Thai, Indian doctors permission to enter cyclone-ravaged country
- Sri Lankan military says it captured key northern town from Tamil rebels
- Myanmar gives Thai, Indian doctors permission to enter cyclone-ravaged country
- Celebrities flock to Vienna for splashy AIDS charity gala
- CSKA Moscow wins Cup of Russia over Amkar in 4-1 penalty shootout
- Ricco wins Giro stage; Visconti retains overall lead
- Lee Westwood shoots 64 to take 3rd-round lead at Irish Open
- Italian Soccer Results
- England vs. New Zealand Scoreboard
- Allen talks of Spain and threesomes at Cannes as 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' premieres
- Uber Cup final results
- Uber Cup final results
- Italian Soccer Summaries
- More aid arrives for Myanmar cyclone victims, but government keeps it out
- US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Iraq to meet with top US, Iraqi officials
- Michael Carrick signs new contract with Manchester United
- Clinton's female supporters saddened as chance to elect a woman president slips away
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Super 14: Stormers defeat Lions 22-13 but not sure of semifinal place
- Giro d'Italia Results
- Carlisle goalkeeper Keiren Westwood called into Ireland squad
- Analysis: In his efforts to 'jawbone' Saudi Arabia for more oil, Bush hits a dry hole
- Cook reaches 10th test 50 as England reach 89-0 in first test against New Zealand
- Del Piero takes over Serie A scoring lead in Juventus' 3-3 draw with Sampdoria
- German Soccer Results
- Bremen clinches Champions League berth as Bayern breaks record
- WTA-Italian Open Results
- English Soccer Results
- Kanu's goal gives Portsmouth 1-0 victory over Cardiff in FA Cup final
- Hamburg Masters Results
- Sen. Edward M. Kennedy hospitalized with symptoms of stroke
- US-backed Lebanese government challenges Hezbollah in top-level talks in Qatar
- Thousands flee Chinese village due to flood worries after quake
- Abducted Pakistan envoy freed after Taliban release
- KMT Chairman scheduled to visit China on May 26
- U.S. will keep supporting Taiwan at WHA, says Wu
- DPP's Koo criticizes remarks made by New Wave member
- Stranded Taiwanese tourists found safe in Qipan Village
- In Brief
- Taiwan student wins top award at an international science fair
- First Aboriginal culture revival zone to be set up
- NPM, artists create vision of future museum
- Chinese cargo plane arrives to pick up relief supplements
- Interviews with former president published
- Taiwanese hoping new president will mean business ?from China
- Carnival ride collapses in california; 24 people injured
- Sri Lanka clashes 'kill 16'
- Brown calls authorities in Myanmar 'inhuman'
- Kuwaitis vote for new parliament, attempt to break political deadlock
- In Brief
- Election propels Fernandez to a third term as President
- China's stocks bowing to whims of control freaks
- Gaza runner faces hurdles along the long road to Beijing
- Brazil's illegal logging goes on, despite crackdown
- Citigroup may sell retail banking unit in Germany
- Yahoo's legal move raises questions
- GM workers to end strike at Lansing area
- Nintendo set to launch "Wii Fit" exercise game
- Record oil price may hold stocks hostage
- Las Vegas hit by American economic woes
- U.S. housing posts surprising rebound
- Opinions divided over Saudi Arabia's first women-only hotel
- 'Stay-cation', a great way to relax with your kids
- Juice may beat fruit for preventing heart disease
- Music found to lower blood pressure
- Replacement treaty for Kyoto drifs into complex negotiations
- How to remain green when shopping for groceries
- England's openers seize control of first test at Lord's
- Sharapova advances at Italian Open
- Unbeaten Canada and Russia to meet in dream final
- Celtics, Cavaliers go to Game 7 decider
- Sidelines
- Byrd shoots second straight 66, leads by three in AT&T Classic
- Double amputee Pistorius wins appeal over track ban
- Soriano homers twice to set up Cubs win
- Former vice premier leads rival in DPP chairmanship election
- Former vice premier set to win DPP chairmanship
- Former vice premier wins DPP chairmanship race
- China declares 3 days of national mourning for quake victims, suspends Olympic torch relay
- Dominican Republic president declares re-election victory with 54 percent of vote
- Ricco wins Giro stage; Visconti retains overall lead
- Pakistan lawyers to resume street protests after government's failure to reinstate judges
- Pakistan lawyers to resume street protests after government's failure to reinstate judges
- Scottish Soccer Results
- Kanu's goal gives Portsmouth 1-0 victory over Cardiff in FA Cup final
- Sharapova pulls out of Italian Open semifinal; French qualifier Cornet reaches final
- Sen. Edward M. Kennedy hospitalized with symptoms of stroke
- Defending champion Federer to meet Nadal in the Hamburg Masters final
- Political storm over Bush comments spills into US presidential race as Obama, McCain spar
- Kanu's goal gives Portsmouth 1-0 victory over Cardiff in FA Cup final
- Munich survivors hoping 50th anniversary of disaster won't burden Man United in Champions League final
- Sen. Kennedy hospitalized with symptoms of stroke
- Cook reaches 10th test 50 as England reach 89-0 in first test against New Zealand
- Harry Redknapp finally wins a major trophy after 25 years of coaching
- Sen. Kennedy hospitalized in Boston with symptoms of stroke
- Sen. Kennedy hospitalized in Boston with symptoms of stroke; ADDS bylines.
- Kuwaitis vote for new parliament to break political gridlock
- Sen. Kennedy hospitalized in Boston with symptoms of stroke; ADDS bylines.
- Sharapova becomes latest player to withdraw in Rome, pulling out of semifinal with Jankovic
- US-backed Lebanese government challenges Hezbollah in top-level talks in Qatar
- Obama heading back to where Democratic nomination race began to close circle
- Super 14: Bulls defeat Cheetahs 60-20
- Leading Bundesliga Scorers
- Person briefed on deal to settle American Axle strike says it includes boosted wage offer
- Iraqis say nearly 1,000 detained in anti-al-Qaida crackdown in Mosul
- Bremen clinches Champions League berth, Bayern breaks record as Kahn retires
- US-backed Lebanese government challenges Hezbollah in top-level talks in Qatar
- UAW, American Axle reach deal that could end 11-week strike; includes boosted wage offer
- Spokeswoman: Sen. Kennedy hospitalized with seizure
- Defending champion Federer to meet Nadal in the Hamburg Masters final
- Russian opposition groups form national assembly
- Bush says Saudi oil boost doesn't solve US problem
- Harry Redknapp finally wins a major trophy after 25 years of coaching
- EU, Andean Community agree to framework for trade agreement
- Spokeswoman: Sen. Kennedy hospitalized in Boston with seizure
- Presidential candidates respond to Sen. Kennedy's hospitalization
- Bradley Dredge shoots 66 to take 3rd-round lead at Irish Open
- Spokeswoman: Sen. Kennedy hospitalized with seizure, not stroke as initially suspected
- Kanu's goal gives Portsmouth 1-0 victory over Cardiff in FA Cup final
- Mike Tyson tells all in surprising Cannes documentary
- Sick patients desperate for help in Myanmar; Thai, Indian doctors on the way
- Sick patients desperate for help in Myanmar; Thai, Indian doctors on the way
- Sick patients desperate for help in Myanmar; Thai, Indian doctors on the way
- Olympiakos beats Aris 2-0 to complete double with Greek Cup win
- Michael Schumacher will start from last row in superbike race
- Spokeswoman: Sen. Kennedy hospitalized with seizure, not stroke as initially suspected
- Spokeswoman: Sen. Kennedy hospitalized with seizure, not stroke as initially suspected
- Presidential candidates respond to Sen. Kennedy's hospitalization
- Clinton's female supporters saddened as chance to elect a woman president slips away
- Canadian Auto Workers at three GM plants ratify new deal
- Obama sharpens attacks on McCain as he prepares to lay claim to nomination
- Analysis: In his efforts to 'jawbone' Saudi Arabia for more oil, Bush hits a dry hole
- Nwankwo Kanu hopes for new contract after scoring FA Cup final winner
- Iraq detains 1,000 in anti-al-Qaida crackdown
- Spokeswoman: Sen. Kennedy hospitalized with seizure, not stroke as initially suspected
- Super 14: Sharks surge into semifinals with 47-18 win over Waikato
- Hitzfeld, Kahn end Bundesliga careers with standing ovations in final game
- Canadian Auto Workers at three GM plants ratify new deal
- English Football Association Cup Champions
- Spokeswoman: Sen. Kennedy hospitalized with seizure, not stroke as initially suspected
- English Soccer Results
- Motherwell holds Rangers to 1-1 draw to boost Celtic's title chances
- Obama heading back to where Democratic nomination race began to close circle
- Clinton still putting in long days on the trail, soldiering on despite tough odds
- Stars beat Red Wings 2-1, force Game 6
- Lyon beats Auxerre 3-1 to clinch 7th consecutive French title
- French Soccer Results
- French Soccer Champions
- Cuba holds large gay rights rally
- Spokeswoman: Sen. Kennedy hospitalized with seizure; spokeswoman says he's talking, joking
- Clinton still putting in long days on the trail, soldiering on despite tough odds
- Lyon beats Auxerre 3-1 to clinch 7th consecutive French title
- UAW, American Axle reach deal that could end 11-week strike; includes boosted wage offer
- Lyon beats Auxerre 3-1 to clinch 7th consecutive French title
- Stars' Turco finally wins at Joe Louis, leads Dallas past Red Wings 2-1
- Obama sharpens attacks on McCain as he prepares to lay claim to nomination
- Clinton still putting in long days on the trail, soldiering on despite tough odds
- Worlds: Finland beats Sweden 4-0 for bronze medal at hockey worlds
- Barcelona beats Murcia 5-3 in Rijkaard's final Spanish league game in charge
- Big Brown wins Preakness in a rout to stay undefeated on Triple Crown path
- Sen. Kennedy hospitalized with seizure; spokeswoman says he's conscious, talking
- Elvis Stojko: Canadian athletes should think twice about heading to Beijing Olympics
- Spanish Soccer Summaries
- Spanish Soccer Results
- Ecuador offers to buy out oil companies unwilling to negotiate new contracts
- Dominican president faces toughest term, warns of economic slowdown
- Howell shoots 67 to take AT&T Classic lead
- Ochoa takes 2-stroke lead; Sorenstam 5 back, fades to 7th after 73
- All signs point to a Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz wedding
- Canadian Auto Workers at four GM plants ratify new deal
- Bean holds onto 1-shot lead at Regions Charity Classic; Roberts, Watson make charge
- Celebrities flock to Vienna for splashy AIDS charity gala
- Sen. Edward Kennedy hospitalized after seizure; doctors say he didn't have stroke
- Legend or caricature to outsiders, Kennedy is dogged pragmatist to colleagues
- Jewish family builds mosque in Cambodia
- Second-generation driver makes Indy 500 field
- Sunday, May 25
- Dominican Republic president wins re-election with 54 percent of vote
- Thousands killed by SKorea in 1950
- Shooter grew 'speechless' at 1950 Korea killings
- Fear, secrecy kept 1950 Korea mass killings hidden
- Nate McLouth hits two-run homer in ninth and Pirates finally beat Cubs 7-6
- Needed, available, but denied: the moral dilemma of forcing aid on Myanmar
- Obama sharpens attacks on McCain as he prepares to lay claim to nomination
- Chunk of steel falls from NYC tower under construction as children play nearby
- All signs point to an Ashlee Simpson, Pete Wentz wedding in California
- Big Brown wins Preakness in a rout to stay undefeated on Triple Crown path
- Dominican president faces toughest term, warns of economic slowdown
- Howell shoots 67 to take AT&T Classic lead
- Myanmar's mishandling of cyclone disaster deals latest blow to ASEAN
- Canada, Russia to play for hockey gold
- Nigeria's distinctive boxing style
- Lyon beats Auxerre 3-1 to clinch 7th consecutive French title
- Canadian Auto Workers at Chrysler ratify new deal
- Canadian Auto Workers at four GM plants ratify new deal
- Obama heading back to where Democratic nomination race began to close circle
- Governor speaks to sole graduating student at Montana high school commencement
- Governor speaks to sole graduating student at Montana high school commencement
- Sick patients desperate for help in Myanmar; Thai, Indian doctors coming
- Taiwan's defeated party to elect new leader
- Taiwan's defeated party to elect new leader
- Videos of cyclone's mayhem are underground hit in Myanmar