English News List
- Mugabe's future may hold key to resolving Zimbabwe's crisis
- IMF praises Abbas government for making strides toward `fiscal sustainability'
- Police raid offices of Zimbabwe's opposition
- Hong Kong's stock index drops as investors take profit after 4-day winning streak
- Shares in Ericsson soars after better than expected 1Q
- Truck maker Volvo posts higher profits, sales in 1Q despite weak US demand
- King to face Chakvetadze in Fed Cup semifinal opener between U.S. and Russia
- Kia Motors posts loss in first quarter on foreign currency debt
- Mugabe's future may hold key to resolving Zimbabwe's crisis
- Gulf War 'Scud Stud' claims Tom Hanks filmmakers used his footage without permission
- Toshiba's net profit plunges 95 percent on losses related to exit from HD DVD
- Bayern's Klose may miss second leg of UEFA Cup semifinal with broken nose
- Pakistan, India close to finalizing accord on gas pipeline from Iran
- Illegal immigrants who lost relatives in 9/11 may get temporary legal status to stay in US
- Derksen, Zhang shoot 69s to take joint lead after two rounds of Asian Open
- Nepal's ex-rebels win 220 seats in final assembly results, becoming dominant group
- London's FTSE-100 index up 9.60 points at 6060.3
- ATP-Monte Carlo Masters Results
- US official: China's health care reform provides opportunities for American companies
- Police raid Zimbabwe opposition headquarters; 300 arrested, including staff
- Former Societe Generale trader accused of causing big bank loss gets new job
- Most Asian markets fall; Hong Kong, Shanghai break 4-day winning streak
- Mazda reports jump in quarterly profits, racks up record fiscal year earnings
- Super 14: Brumbies score late try to beat Lions 28-21
- Energy company applies for permission build Finland's 6th nuclear reactor
- Ferguson downplaying expectations ahead of Man United's title-deciding match at Chelsea
- Human rights groups call on UN, EU to press for Darfur arrests
- Profit at Samsung jumps while Toshiba's plunges on losses from leaving HD DVD business
- Protesters, riot police greet Olympic flame in Japan
- Kia Motors posts loss in first quarter on foreign currency debt
- Pakistan, India close to finalizing accord on gas pipeline from Iran, official says
- Baseball, softball, golf among 7 sports under consideration for 2016 Olympics
- Davydenko beats Andreev to reach quarterfinals at Monte Carlo Masters
- Feds aid Sept. 11 victims' illegal-immigrant relatives in quest for permission to stay in US
- Police raid Zimbabwe opposition headquarters; 300 arrested, including staff
- Workers authorize potential strike at Bloomingdale's flagship store in NYC
- Davydenko beats Andreev to reach quarterfinals at Monte Carlo Masters
- Thief steals FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta's laptop
- Goodyear posts $147M profit in 1st-qtr, beating estimates after loss a year earlier
- Zimbabwe opposition offices, election observers raided
- China, EU leaders meet on trade tensions, amid friction over Tibet
- China, EU leaders meet on trade tensions, amid friction over Tibet
- Nintendo president says no price cuts planned for Wii, DS
- Goodyear posts $147M profit in 1st-qtr, beating estimates after loss a year earlier
- President Bush will talk about stimulus rebate checks due in mailboxes next month
- Shirley Temple Black falls, breaks arm just before celebrating her 80th birthday
- Spain revises 2008 growth down to 2.3 percent as jobless rate rises sharply to 9.6 percent
- If Obama thought the Rev. Wright's comments were behind him, he was wrong
- Police in Zimbabwe raid opposition, election observers' offices; hundreds arrested
- China, EU leaders meet on trade tensions; Europe asks for more market access
- Analysis: US lawmakers say Korea deal must have anti-cheating guarantees
- Bush says stimulus rebate checks should help US economy
- Bush says stimulus rebate checks due next month should help US economy
- Pakistan, India close to finalizing accord on gas pipeline from Iran, official says
- Ferguson attacks fixture congestion, says deal with the 'devil' harms United trophy charge
- ATP-Monte Carlo Masters Results
- Mosley planning to attend Monaco for his first GP since allegations about private life
- Raikkonen fastest in Friday's practice for Spanish Grand Prix
- Report: Global mobile phone sales grew 14 percent in first quarter
- Bush says rebates should help Americans cope with high gas, food prices
- Protesters, riot police greet Olympic flame in Japan
- Oil prices shoot higher on report of pipeline attack in Nigeria
- Northern Ireland council elections postponed 2 years to 2011
- Hundreds of Kashmir protesters clash with police, demand investigation of unmarked graves
- Federer rallies from set down to beat Nalbandian and advance to semifinals at Monte Carlo Masters
- Protesters, riot police greet Olympic flame in Japan
- MAN reports large increase in 1st-quarter profit, raises outlook
- Mugabe's future may hold key to resolving Zimbabwe's crisis
- Serbia a heavy favorite against Balkan rival Croatia in Fed Cup playoff
- Workers threaten to shut down Bloomingdale's famed New York City flagship store
- Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan dismisses idea of signing Thierry Henry, Luka Modric
- Avram Grant looks for revenge in United-Chelsea clash likely to decide league title
- Some young religious voters veering away from religous right
- US takes closer look at whose eyes fare badly with Lazik
- ICC puts chief executive Speed on paid leave for rest of term after relationship 'breakdown'
- King to face Chakvetadze in Fed Cup semifinal opener between U.S. and Russia
- Goodyear posts $147M profit in 1st-qtr, beating estimates after loss a year earlier
- Wachovia to pay up to $144M to settle marketing allegations
- Oil rises above $119 on Nigeria pipeline attack and threat of Scottish refinery strike
- Federer rallies to beat Nalbandian and advance to semifinals at Monte Carlo Masters
- Spain's Dani Sordo takes lead after 1st day of Jordan Rally
- Finnish telecom Elisa's 1Q profit plunges 18 pct to euro40 million on falling sales
- Virginia's Randolph College to sell Latin American painting at May auction
- Oil prices jump on report US ship fired on Iranian vessel
- Strikes at General Motors plants in Kansas and Michigan are postponed
- Under building international pressure, China agrees to meet Dalai Lama envoy
- Gulf War `Scud Stud' sues over footage in Tom Hanks film
- Germany loses Schneider for European Championship after back surgery
- Federer and Nadal ease through to quarterfinals
- Canadiens seal OT win over Flyers
- Bayern stopped at home by Zenit in UEFA Cup
- Bahrain mistake a one-off claims F1 star Hamilton
- White Sox beat Yankees after Crede singles in 9th
- Wizards dominate Cavaliers in Game 3
- Humans lived in tiny, separate groups, on verge of extinction for 100,000 years
- Students to use HPV vaccine, British research study states
- U.N. wants an end to deaths from malaria in Africa
- Mitsubishi Motors' Q4 profit drops 37%
- Highest gain for chipmakers
- Asian currencies set for weekly loss on bets Fed cuts to end
- Oil falls below US$116 on stronger dollar
- U.S. stock-index futures rise
- South Korea's growth drops in Q1
- Supermarket chains limit rice purchases
- Peugeot-Citroen revenue rises
- Microsoft renews takeover warning
- Air China says profit rises 147 percent
- Leaders meet amid Tibet frictions
- Shares in Ericsson soars better than expected
- Samsung posts biggest profit gain
- Women set to make festival history by headlining opening
- Second crash on Bond set
- Snipes gets 3-year sentence
- Del Toro will direct Hobbit
- Jennifer Lopez to star in reality series
- Rappers who spread gospel seen sending out mixed messages
- Day to day life held in limbo in post-election Zimbabwe
- U.S. considers push for more control in Afghanistan
- South Korean sentenced for destruction of ancient gate
- War victims remembered in Thailand
- Tongans linked to riots elected to parliament
- Four killed as car bomb ends respite in Pakistan violence
- U.S. government got what it asked for in housing bust
- Israeli military says two dead in Palestinian attack
- EU seeking arms embargo on Myanmar
- Iranians vote in run-off election
- Protesters greet Olympic flame in Japan
- Deh Tzu-tsai shares vivid images of Green Island
- Taiwanese envoy attends Shanghai business meeting
- U.S. court rules that officials acted correctly over arrest
- Media reports magazine bought information from criminal ring
- Government holds award ceremony for World Intellectual Property Day
- Party representatives discuss handover of power
- Consultations in legislature, no longer 'closed-door' deals
- Lu says Ma acquittal was correct, wants all cases handled the same
- China says will talk with Dalai Lama envoy
- Syria denies U.S. claims of a secret nuke program
- EPA nixes plan to build Suao-Hualien Expressway
- London's FTSE-100 index up 40.7 points at 6091.4
- Oil prices jump on report US ship fired on Iranian vessel
- US dollar mixed, gold lower in European trading
- Shares in Ericsson soar after 1Q report
- Federer rallies to beat Nalbandian and advance to semifinals at Monte Carlo Masters
- Mexican official fired after report of missing BlackBerrys at US summit
- Thaksin critics hold gathering to warn Thai government against constitution changes
- Berlin Philharmonic votes to keep Sir Simon Rattle on as conductor until 2012
- Raikkonen fastest in Friday's practice for Spanish Grand Prix
- Turkmens rush to buy US dollars on rumors central bank will try to prop up currency
- Liechtenstein PM optimistic about concluding tax deal with EU
- Ironman winner presents anti-doping program described as model for sports
- EU Parliament to loosen ties with business group due to concerns of improper influence
- Oil jumps on supply concerns stoked by firing in Persian Gulf, attack in Nigeria
- Colombia's Congress is crippled by militia scandal that reaches into president's inner circle
- America Movil shares plunge on Mexican market
- Zimbabwe police raid opposition, election offices; Mugabe appears determined
- Brazil wants to require approval for all foreigners heading to Amazon
- Federer, Nadal, Djokovic advance to semifinals at Monte Carlo Masters
- Bush says rebates going out Monday will help Americans afford rising gas, food prices
- Sky News: Amy Winehouse has been arrested on suspicion of assault
- Alonso gloomy over Renault's F1 championship chances
- Americans' decisions to cut back add up to weaker US economy
- French defense probe finds no proof of torture of Congo prisoner by French forces
- Iranians vote in run-off parliamentary elections, conservatives expected to maintain dominance
- British lawmakers to investigate Liverpool turmoil, want owners to give evidence
- Soybeans fall as supply concerns subside; oil rises sharply
- Lachey to host `High School Musical' reality show
- Thai activist challenges royalist ritual at nation's cinemas
- Julianne Moore, Matt Damon and other celebrities put baby items on eBay for charity
- Spanish auto president 'delighted' by Mosley's absence at Spanish GP
- Mexican official fired after report of missing BlackBerrys at US summit
- British lawmakers to investigate Liverpool turmoil, want owners to give evidence
- Narwhals more at risk to Arctic warming than polar bears
- Mexican lawmakers end takeover of Congress
- Dutch staffing companies Randstad, Vedior report modest growth in 1Q profit
- New US Embassy in Iraq has no housing for all its workers
- Jury to hear statements from alleged Uma Thurman stalker
- Analysis: Obama, Clinton spend time in low-priority states
- Brazil's Oi paying US$3.5 billion for Brasil Telecom, nation's No. 3 fixed line carrier
- Gold mixed
- Kovalainen has an uncharacteristically inconsistent practice day at Spanish GP
- Newlywed Gary Coleman to air his marital problems on TV's `Divorce Court'
- Banged-up Avalanches: Wolski out, Forsberg questionable, Theodore probable for Game 2
- Oil jumps on supply concerns stoked by firing in Persian Gulf, attack in Nigeria
- Brazil's Oi paying US$3.5 billion for Brasil Telecom, nation's No. 3 fixed line carrier
- Zimbabwe police raid opposition, election offices; Mugabe appears determined
- US imposes temporary tariffs on Honduran socks to protect U.S. textile industry
- Mexican lawmakers end takeover of Congress
- France's top envoy to visit Andes for talks on hostages held by Colombian rebels
- Chile's Enersis reports 19.2 earnings increase during first quarter
- Donny and Marie Osmond signed for a new show on the Las Vegas Strip starting in September
- After spilling details on doping, Joerg Jaksche retires from cycling because he can't find job
- Brazil keen to boost air and rail transportation for hosting 2014 World Cup
- US imposes 5 percent tariff on Honduran socks to protect US textile industry
- Federer leads top four into dream semifinals at Monte Carlo Masters
- Madonna shows her documentary on Malawi at New York's Tribeca festival
- Clinton steps up lobbying of undecided superdelegates after winning Pennsylvania primary
- Microsoft in quandary over whether Yahoo bid is still worth pursuing after 3-month impasse
- Suns' Grant Hill earns NBA sportsmanship award, will not start in Game 3 vs. Spurs
- Mexican lawmakers end takeover of Congress
- Bush administration imposes 5 percent tariff on Honduran socks to protect US textile industry
- Soybean futures fall sharply as wet weather reduces supply concerns; crude oil jumps
- Dortmund salvages 1-1 draw against Frankfurt in Bundesliga
- Peru's Southern Copper reports first-quarter profit up 2.4 percent on high metal prices
- Bush attends Republican fundraiser at Henry Kissinger's estate in Connecticut
- Team of Tom Watson and Andy North take first-round Legends lead
- Episcopal church files lawsuit to seize property from California bishop who led defection
- Ireland's Aer Lingus faces industrial unrest after ground staff reject cost-cutting plan
- Brazil's Oi paying US$3.5 billion for Brasil Telecom, nation's No. 3 fixed line carrier
- Animal rights groups show new seal hunt video to try to convince EU to impose ban
- Green Bay Packers place Brett Favre on NFL retired list
- UN Security Council to get briefing on situation in Zimbabwe next week
- Derksen, Zhang shoot 69s to take joint lead after two rounds of Asian Open
- Brazil's Oi paying US$3.5 billion for Brasil Telecom, nation's No. 3 fixed line carrier
- John McConnell, owner of Columbus Blue Jackets, dies at 84
- US State Department warns of heightened terror risk in China for Olympic Games
- John McConnell, owner of Columbus Blue Jackets, dies at 84
- NYC jury to hear statements from Uma Thurman's alleged stalker when trial starts Monday
- NBA fines 76ers coach Cheeks $25,000 for Game 2 outburst at officials
- Danica Patrick enjoys week after first IndyCar win, lessons learned from "DanicaMania"
- Iraqi PM says he expects to present new Cabinet list 'within a few days'
- Obama pastor Rev. Wright says his sermons condemn worldview that America can do no wrong
- Sky News: Amy Winehouse has been arrested on suspicion of assault
- US targets China, Russia, 7 other nations for failing to protect US copyrights
- Trevor Graham likely to receive statements given by athletes he used to train
- UN chief urges key players in Iraq to maintain decrease in violence, promote reconciliation
- Judge orders DNA test for child in James Brown estate case
- Annika Sorenstam chasing Young Kim at midway point of Stanford International Pro-Am
- Report: Amy Winehouse and her husband are considering book deal
- NY Daily News owner matches Murdoch's $580 million bid for Newsday
- Movie production jumps as a possible actors strike pushes studios to get films finished
- Report: Amy Winehouse and her husband are considering book deal
- Jazz musician Humphrey Lyttelton has died, his Web site says
- Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff accuses Iran of boosting support for Iraqi insurgents
- Mugabe's future may hold key to resolving Zimbabwe's crisis
- US State Department warns of heightened terror risk in China for Olympic Games
- Fate of Berlin's historic Tempelhof airport falls to city residents in weekend referendum
- Multimedia guide helps tourists track down remains of Berlin Wall with GPS
- Big Brown tops expected full field of 20 in a wide-open Kentucky Derby
- Zimbabwe police raid opposition, election offices
- Man charges Olympic torch relay in Japan
- Adam Scott shoots 67 to take 2nd-round lead at Nelson
- Under building international pressure, China agrees to meet Dalai Lama envoy
- Judge approves price fixing settlement for BA, Virgin
- Brazil's Oi paying US$3.5 billion for Brasil Telecom, nation's No. 3 fixed line carrier
- Car bomb at police station kills 3 in northwest Pakistan as government seeks peace deals
- E-Trade's CFO and general counsel resign in latest executive exodus from troubled firm
- Thai activist challenges royalist ritual at nation's cinemas
- Thai activist challenges royalist ritual at nation's cinemas
- Making weight still a worry, even for Kentucky Derby jockeys
- Bubble or fact of life: Will growing demand, tight supplies push price of oil still higher?
- Thousands gather in California desert for Coachella music festival
- Episcopal church files lawsuit to seize property from California bishop who led defection
- Malkin's late goal wins it as Penguins complete comeback, beat Rangers 5-4
- Panel schedules hearing on Michigan and Florida delegates in Democratic presidential race
- Northwest raising fares by 3 to 5 percent, matching increases by United and other carriers
- Protesters, riot police greet Olympic flame in Japan
- 76ers pull off stunner at home, crush Pistons 95-75 in Game 3 to take 2-1 series lead
- Yankees lose 6-4 in first visit to Cleveland since last year's AL playoffs
- Michael Eisner gets star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Under building international pressure, China agrees to meet Dalai Lama envoy
- China's Olympic torch reaches end of Japanese route amid sea of well-wishers
- Appeals court halves $30 million wrongful-death judgment against Robert Blake in wife's death
- Report: Malaysian soccer tournaments threatened by alleged match-fixing
- Jones, Trickett set world short-course marks at Australian meet
- New Mexico governor to discuss American hostages in talks with Chavez
- Penguins rally from three-goal deficit to beat Rangers in series opener
- China agrees to meet Dalai Lama envoy, but state media keeps up attacks
- Sixers dominate Pistons to claim 2-1 playoff series lead
- Indians beat Yankees to claim fourth straight win
- Reports: Malaysia ruling party leader apologizes to minorities for brandishing dagger
- 10 Myanmar demonstrators injured in scuffle with Japan police outside embassy in Tokyo
- Nauru holds snap election amid emergency in bid to resolve parliamentary deadlock
- Iranian conservatives consolidate their control of parliament in run-off elections
- Heavy security surrounds Olympic torch relay in Japan as thousands demonstrate en route
- North Korean foreign minister in China for talks on undisclosed topic
- China sends up 1st data relay satellite in preparation for spacewalk
- Johnson's two-run homer leads Braves over struggling Mets
- Reports: Beijing court hands down first jail term for copyright infringement
- Heavy security surrounds Olympic torch relay in Japan, as demonstrators rally
- Levante players call off strike over unpaid wages after deal with board
- North Korea slams liaison office proposal from South Korea, blasts President Lee
- Thai ex-convict defends WBC women's light flyweight title
- North Korean defectors vow to disrupt Olympic torch relay in the South
- 10 demonstrators injured in scuffle with Japan police outside Myanmar Embassy in Tokyo
- Authorities release 10 recount results; Zimbabwe opposition still controls parliament
- Lebanon's parliament speaker schedules a new session to try elect a president on May 13
- Super 14: Chiefs beat Reds 32-20 to stay in playoffs race
- China says to tighten watch on cultural activities, entertainment spots ahead of Olympics
- World champion Sebastien Loeb crashes in Jordan Rally
- France takes 2-0 lead over Japan in Fed Cup
- After authorities release 10 recount results, opposition still controls parliament
- Hundreds march in Kyrgyzstan to protest against land-swap deal with Kazakhstan
- Jazz musician and radio host Humphrey Lyttelton dies at 86
- Heidfeld fastest for BMW Sauber in final practice before Spanish GP qualifying
- Spain takes 2-0 lead over China in Fed Cup semifinal
- If Obama thought the Rev. Wright's comments were behind him, he was wrong
- Honorary chairman of Taiwan's incoming ruling party to meet Chinese President Hu Jintao
- India board seeks explanation from Harbhajan Singh over Sreesanth slap
- Amy Winehouse leaves London police station after cautioning over assault
- Manchester United puts Ronaldo on the bench against Chelsea
- Darren Clarke fires 67, takes one shot lead into final round of Asian Open
- Super 14: Waratahs hand Sharks second straight loss, beating South African side 25-10
- North Korean defectors vow to disrupt Olympic torch relay in the South
- Fed Cup: Chakvetadze beats King to give Russia 1-0 lead over United States
- Immigration debate erupts in Rhode Island, fueled by budget crisis
- Technology _ not Mosley _ on F1 team principals' agenda at Spanish GP
- Super 14: Waratahs hand Sharks second straight loss, beating South African side 25-10
- Carlos Sainz wins first edition of Central Europe Rally
- Dalai Lama welcomes China's offer to hold talks with his emissary
- US men to open against China in Beijing Olympics
- Myanmar man arrested, 12 demonstrators hurt in scuffle with Japan police outside embassy
- Albanian Prosecutor-General accuses ex-Defense Minister in ammunition disposal case
- Raikkonen edges Alonso for pole for Sunday's Spanish GP
- Fed Cup: Russia 2, United States 0
- If Obama thought the Rev. Wright's comments were behind him, he was wrong
- Ex-PM Sharif warns against dissolution of Pakistan's newly elected parliament
- Swedish broadcaster loses Nobel coverage deal after China censorship
- Report: Croatia midfielder Luka Modric to join Tottenham
- Electoral College road to the White House favors Democrats; McCain playing defense
- A look at states likely to be the most competitive in the general election
- Olympic torch weaves way through yet more protests in Japan
- Raikkonen edges Alonso for pole for Sunday's Spanish GP
- Nadal beats Davydenko to reach Monte Carlo Masters final for 4th straight year
- Ballack scores late penalty to give Chelsea 2-1 win over Man United that boosts title hopes
- Ana Ivanovic pulls out of opening singles against Croatia in Fed Cup
- Thousands of women protest in Pakistan against Dutch anti-Quran film
- World champion Sebastien Loeb crashes in Jordan Rally
- Tottenham agrees to sign Croatia playmaker Luka Modric from Dinamo Zagreb
- Raikkonen edges Alonso for pole for Sunday's Spanish GP
- If Obama thought the Rev. Wright's comments were behind him, he was wrong
- Electoral College road to the White House favors Democrats; McCain playing defense
- Fed Cup: Chakvetadze, Kuznetsova win singles to give Russia 2-0 lead over United States
- China upsets American women 84-81 in final of Olympic test event
- Slugging it out off the campaign trail; negative rhetoric may be spreading
- Bobcats fire Vincent as coach after 1 season
- A look at states likely to be the most competitive in the general election
- Nadal beats Davydenko to reach Monte Carlo Masters final for 4th straight year
- Fed Cup: Dulko beats Lisicki to give Argentina 1-0 lead over Germany
- Sunni vice president says rejoining the government is a priority
- Ballack goals give Chelsea 2-1 victory over Man United to go level on points
- Carlos Sainz wins first edition of Central Europe Rally
- Democrats call for changes in US energy policies
- Nadal, Federer set up rematch in Monte Carlo Masters final
- Ex-PM Sharif warns against dissolution of Pakistan's newly elected parliament
- Belgium takes 2-0 lead over Colombia in Fed Cup
- Berlusconi hopes for new victory as Romans vote to choose mayor of Italian capital
- Fed Cup: Chakvetadze, Kuznetsova win singles to give Russia 2-0 lead over United States
- Russia sweeps into 2-0 Fed Cup semifinal lead over United States, Spain leads China 2-0
- Jovanovic beats Kostanic-Tosic to give Serbia 1-0 lead over Croatia in Fed Cup
- Charlotte Bobcats fire coach Sam Vincent after 1 season in which team went 32-50
- Bayern coach still confident without stars
- Penguins stage rally to stun Rangers in opener
- Federer, Nadal battle into semi-finals
- Scott grabs lead after dazzling start at Byron Nelson
- Hamilton says Ferrari will be hard to beat in Spain
- Ervin Santana helps Angels tame Tigers
- Parker scores 41 as Spurs defeat Suns
- Ritalin could help elderly to remain steady on their feet
- Child born without vital infection fighting gland crucial for fighting infection
- Virgin Gorda is a sailor's dream come true
- French lawmakers awed by Brazil's biofuel industry
- Central bank warns of inflation in South Africa
- Brazil's Oi paying billions for control of fixed line carrier
- Strike attacks hit Nigerian oil output
- Bush says rebates will aid slumping economy
- Austria pledges a million euros to four of the poorest countries
- Tax chief takes over as economy minister
- Vietnam maintains rice export ban
- China, Russia cited for not protecting intellectual property
- Swiss city takes golf to the streets and gets it right to a tee
- Crude comedy takes on post-9-11 policies
- Tokyo should put its mouth where its money is
- Turk warplanes strike PKK targets
- Palestinian teenager dies in Gaza clash, medics say
- Nauru holds snap election in attempt to break deadlock
- U.S. soldier found not guilty in killing of unarmed Iraqi
- Sri Lanka fears more bombings as bus death toll increases to 26
- Joint Taiwan-Philippines observation station opens
- Kaohsiung's urban bicycle paths surpass 100 kilometers in length
- Taiwan prepares to host insurance meet this July
- In Brief
- Rejection of expressway plan draws strong reactions
- Taiwan wins 1st Asain Cup for ice hockey
- CDC optimistic about making flu vaccine
- Taiwan wins four golds at Asian culinary contest
- Local highway buses to offer cheap fares for Taipei-Taichung trips
- Taiwan regrets place on watch list
- Ma's not-guilty verdict disappoints DPP official
- China's incoming Taiwan negotiator to visit island
- Representatives urge Ma to focus on minority rights
- Iranian conservatives tighten their control of parliament
- Opposition party claims win after Zimbabwe recount
- Lien to meet Hu in China, reports say
- Former TSU lawmaker said to head MAC
- After authorities release 10 recount results, opposition still controls parliament
- Finishing 2nd in Spanish GP qualifying not enough to give Alonso confidence of victory
- New Mexico Gov. Richardson to discuss American hostages with Venezuela's Chavez
- Super 14: Wellington in sight of playoffs with 38-10 win over Cheetahs
- World champion Sebastien Loeb crashes in Jordan Rally
- Grant smiles after Ballack gives Chelsea 2-1 victory over Man United to go level on points
- Moderate conservatives opposed to Ahmadinejad gain ground in Iran parliament run-offs
- Technology _ not Mosley _ on F1 team principals' agenda at Spanish GP
- Democrats emphasize the economy as they campaign in Indiana's industrial towns
- Nadal, Federer set up rematch in Monte Carlo Masters final
- Motherwell keeps third place in Scotland despite twice losing lead against Dundee United
- Starting lineup for Spanish F1 GP
- In medical marijuana states, a patient's authorized pot use could block access to transplants
- Chelsea beats Man United 2-1 to keep alive title chances, Fulham battles demotion with 3-2 win
- World champion Sebastien Loeb crashes in Jordan Rally
- Spain takes 2-0 lead over China in Fed Cup semifinal
- Fed Cup: Germany and Argentina level at 1-1 with split singles victories
- Late Bremen goal keeps Bundesliga title race alive
- PSG beats Auxerre 3-1 to earn vital win in French league relegation scrap
- Family and show business friends gather to remember Anthony Minghella at Isle of Wight
- Fed Cup: Italy, Ukraine tied 1-1 after spliting opening singles matches
- Reunited, the Verve play Coachella for first US gig in 10 years
- Super 14: Stormers keep semifinal hopes alive with 26-16 win over Otago
- Fed Cup: Serbia takes 2-0 lead over Croatia in Fed Cup playoffs
- Russia takes 2-0 Fed Cup semifinal lead over United States, Spain leads China 2-0
- New Mexico governor looks to Venezuela's Chavez for help on American hostages
- No fear of animals or potential CG replacements among tight-knit Hollywood trainer community
- McLaren's slump continues at Spanish GP, but team not worrried
- Federal protection weighed for dwindling sage grouse in ranching and mining areas in the West
- Conservatives dominate after Iran parliament run-offs; Ahmadinejad opponents strengthen
- "Ice Man" Raikkonen in complete control after taking pole for Sunday's Spanish GP
- Bolivian president debuts with second-division soccer club
- Clinton challenges Obama to debate without moderator
- On Vermont pond, spring arrives when cinder block falls
- French leader Lyon draws 2-2 with Caen to stay four points ahead of Bordeaux
- Report: UK competition watchdog investigating alleged price fixing at major supermarkets
- Benfica downs Belenenses 2-0 to climb to third in Portuguese league
- 'Late Late Show' host Craig Ferguson set to perform at White House correspondents' dinner
- Erdei defends successfully for the tenth time against Abron
- Nemechek claims first pole since 2005 with late run at Talladega
- Downpour doesn't stop the music Saturday at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
- Barcelona loses 2-0 at Deportivo, increasing Madrid's hopes of title on Sunday
- Florida lawmakers consider bill banning ornamental testicles
- Erdei defends successfully for the tenth time against Abron
- Exiled witness in Colombia paramilitary scandal warned of assassination plot
- Sorenstam takes 1-shot lead over Creamer into final round at Stanford Pro-Am
- Watson, North maintain lead in Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf
- Franchitti suffers broken ankle in stock-car crash at Talladega
- Amy Winehouse leaves London police station after cautioning over assault
- Ganassi drivers Dixon, Wheldon sweep front row; Patrick to start third at Kansas
- Prince to play headlining performance at Coachella music fest in California
- US military health insurance fraud continues in Philippines, say retirees
- Amid criticism from West, Sri Lanka turns to less picky donors
- After authorities release 10 recount results, opposition still controls parliament
- As spelling changes, Portugal feels the empire striking back
- 70 years later, US honors American volunteers who fought in Spanish Civil War
- Berlusconi hopes for new victory as Romans vote to choose mayor of Italian capital
- Belrussian Sivtsov wins mountain stage to take Tour de Georgia lead
- Malaysian elections bring activists, bloggers, and 'rabble-rousers' into Parliament
- Scholars run down more clues to a Holocaust mystery
- Timeline of Wallenberg's mission and disappearance
- Facts about Raoul Wallenberg
- North Korean defectors vow to disrupt Olympic torch relay in the South
- Clinton challenges Obama to 1-on-1 debate as the Democrats campaign in Indiana
- Franzen scores three; Red Wings beat Avs 5-1 to take 2-0 series lead
- Bloggers offer glimpse of uncensored Cuba
- French vintners flirt with screw tops
- Round 11: Playoff race intensifies as Waratahs, Brumbies, Hurricanes step up
- Bryant scores 22, Lakers beat Nuggets 102-84 to take 3-0 series lead
- Dalai Lama cautiously welcomes China's offer for talks with his emissary
- Guevara's first goals since return to MLS lead Toronto to 2-0 victory over KC
- Martinez gives Tribe fifth straight win with ninth-inning single, 4-3 over NY
- New Mexico governor looks to Venezuela's Chavez for help freeing American hostages
- Cardinals' ninth-inning run ends Astros' six-game winning streak, 4-3
- Cash-strapped Antioch College holds last commencement before temporarily closing
- Downpour slows but doesn't stop the music at New Orleans jazz festival
- Downpour slows but doesn't stop the music at New Orleans jazz festival
- Nicaraguan president opens emergency meeting on food crisis in Central America
- Venezuela's Chavez slams ethanol, urges US to prioritize food over fuel
- President Bush pokes fun at his potential successors at White House correspondents' dinner
- Franzen scores 3; Red Wings beat Avs 5-1 to take 2-0 series lead
- Australian minister denies Chinese funds asked to back off from resource investments
- Guevara scores first since return to MLS
- New Mexico Gov. Richardson says Venezuelan president willing to help American hostages
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Olympic torch arrives in South Korea; demonstrators vow to disrupt run
- Conservatives dominate after Iran parliament run-offs but Ahmadinejad opponents gain strength
- President Bush pokes fun at his potential successors at White House correspondents' dinner
- No fear of animals among tight-knit Hollywood trainers after grizzy bear attack
- Australia government says Sydney could run out of cemetery space by 2050
- NY-based Eos Airlines to cease operations
- Bill Richardson: Venezuela's Chavez willing to 're-engage' in negotiations to free US hostages
- Gunfire forces Afghan president flee ceremony in Kabul
- Janet Jackson, Rufus Wainwright, 'Brothers & Sisters,' 'Ugly Betty' win GLAAD Awards
- Clinton challenges Obama to 1-on-1 debate as the Democrats campaign in Indiana
- Myanmar activists stage anti-junta protest in Thailand
- Toronto beats Wizards, wins third straight MLS game
- Dodgers score early and often to down Rockies
- Titans move into first place in Australia's National Rugby League
- Mauresmo leads France to win over Japan in Fed Cup
- Olympic torch relay begins South Korea leg; demonstrators vow to disrupt run
- Report: 3 human rights activists denied entry to Hong Kong ahead of Olympic torch relay
- Spain takes 3-0 lead over China, into Fed Cup final
- Prince plays much-anticipated headlining performance at Coachella, covers Radiohead
- Donovan scores hat trick, thanks Beckham, as Galaxy win
- Three Japanese players put in game winning turns in Major League
- Protesters vow to disrupt Olympic torch relay in South Korea.
- Prince plays much-anticipated headlining performance at Coachella, covers Radiohead
- After recount results, Zimbabwean opposition controls parliament
- Rebels: Truce may falter after Malaysia peacekeepers withdraw from southern Philippines
- Pro-democracy Myanmar residents hold mock referendum outside embassy in Japan in protest
- North Korean defector tries to set himself on fire to disrupt Olympic torch relay in Seoul
- US envoy denounces Zimbabwe violence; says presidential runoff would be unfair
- Amid criticism from West, Sri Lanka turns to less picky donors
- Berlin residents vote in referendum over fate of historic Tempelhof airport
- Clinton challenges Obama to 1-on-1 debate as the Democrats campaign in Indiana
- China lashes out against the Dalai Lama; Tibetan writer says her blog has been blocked
- Nauru minister declares gov't success in election, claims stronger Parliament majority
- Smaller party in Hungary's coalition expected to approve leaving the government
- North Korean defector tries to set himself on fire to disrupt Olympic torch relay in Seoul
- Britain's rich get richer despite credit crunch; steel tycoon Mittal country's wealthiest man
- Vietnam calls for peaceful Olympic torch relay on last international stop
- Malaysia to lift immigration ban on Israeli duo in Chelsea squad
- Security tightened in Myanmar amid rumors of anti-government campaign
- Fed Cup: Russia 3, United States 0
- Fed Cup: Russia leads United States 3-0, advances to final
- Darren Clarke sinks long birdie on 18 to win Asian Open
- French Socialist official says he was detained by Hezbollah for over 4 hours
- Fed Cup: Serbia beats Croatia in Fed Cup playoffs
- Rebels: Truce may falter after Malaysia peacekeepers withdraw from southern Philippines
- 3 human rights activists denied entry to Hong Kong ahead of Olympic torch relay
- Bilic praises Modric's move to Tottenham
- Football Association to check out Man United post-game fracas after Chelsea loss
- Gunfire forces Afghan president flee ceremony in Kabul, 2 dead and 9 wounded
- F1 boss Ecclestone denies leading team campaign to oust FIA president Mosley
- Berlusconi hopes for new victory as Romans vote to choose mayor of Italian capital
- Fed Cup: Russia leads United States 3-0, advances to final
- North Korean defector tries to set himself on fire to disrupt Olympic torch relay in Seoul
- Fed Cup: Serbia beats Croatia in Fed Cup playoffs
- Fed Cup World Group semifinal scores
- Smaller party in Hungary's coalition approves leaving the government
- Spain beats China 4-1, to host Russia in Fed Cup final
- Berlin residents vote in referendum over fate of historic Tempelhof airport
- Heikki Kovalainen out of Spanish GP after high-speed crash, Finn in stable condition
- Fed Cup: Russia 3, United States 1
- French Socialist detained by Hezbollah for over 4 hours
- Gunfire forces Afghan president flee ceremony in Kabul, 3 dead, 8 wounded
- Gunfire forces Afghan president flee ceremony in Kabul, 3 dead, 8 wounded
- Clinton challenges Obama to 1-on-1 debate as the Democrats campaign in Indiana
- Fed Cup: Russia leads United States 3-1, advances to final
- Russia beats U.S., Spain downs China to set up Fed Cup final
- Recount confirms Zimbabwe opposition control of parliament; envoy calls for intl intervention
- Scottish Soccer Results
- Mexico's Cafe Tacuba begin again at Coachella music fest for third time
- Heikki Kovalainen out of Spanish GP after high-speed crash
- Chema Martinez wins his first marathon at Madrid
- In 17th week of primary season, race, gender, economic status become dominant issues
- Fed Cup: Serbia beats Croatia in Fed Cup playoffs
- Kimi Raikkonen wins Spanish Grand Prix for Ferrari 1-2
- Fed Cup: Italy defeats Ukraine 3-1 in playoff tie
- Celtic beats Rangers 3-2 to go five points clear in Scottish league
- Al-Sadr rejects government terms for end to crackdown against Mahdi militia
- Chema Martinez wins hometown Madrid Marathon
- Kaka says he is yet to play his best soccer
- Britain's rich get richer despite credit crunch; steel tycoon Mittal country's wealthiest man
- Fed Cup: Serbia beats Croatia 3-2 in Fed Cup playoffs
- Fed Cup: Russia leads United States 3-1, advances to final
- In 17th week of primary season, race, gender, economic status become dominant issues
- Kimi Raikkonen wins Spanish Grand Prix for Ferrari 1-2
- Chinese students clash with demonstrators at Olympic torch relay in Seoul
- Belgium takes 4-0 lead over Colombia in Fed Cup
- Porsche files complain of suspected eavesdropping against CEO Wiedeking
- United States women's field hockey team beats Belgium to win ticket to Beijing
- Fed Cup: Argentina 2, Germany 1
- Cuba gives raises to retirees, court employees; says more salary increases on the way
- Fed Cup: Dulko beats Muller to give Argentina 2-1 lead over Germany
- Lampard returns to training after mother's death
- Inter beats Cagliari 2-1 to move closer to Serie A championship
- Fed Cup: Russia 3, United States 2
- Heikki Kovalainen out of Spanish GP after high-speed crash
- Taliban militants attack Afghan president at ceremony in Kabul, killing 3 others
- Ford driver Mikko Hirvonen wins Jordan Rally; overtakes Loeb in overall standings
- Donovan scores hat trick, thanks David Beckham as Galaxy win
- Nadal, Federer set up rematch in Masters final
- Ballack hands Chelsea win over Man United
- Red Wings rout Avalanche on Johan Franzen's hat-trick
- Scott surges three strokes clear in Texas
- Defense plays big role as Lakers crush Nuggets in playoff game
- Dolphins formally draft offensive tackle Jake Long
- Loeb unhurt after crash in Jordan
- Raikkonen beats Alonso to pole in Spanish GP
- Mauresmo seals France's win over Japan
- Port of Tauranga expects drop of 15,000 containers
- "K" Line, Wan Hai boost JCV service
- TUI considering to spin off or sell Hapag-Lloyd Shipping
- STX Pan Ocean 4th quarter net rises by 52%
- MPA waives port dues for double-hulled tankers
- TSA carriers see necessity in increasing rates in 2008
- Fed may be near end of rate-cut cycle, analysts say
- Wachovia probed over drug-money laundering, report says
- China should relax drive against exports, officials say
- Microsoft's deadline for Yahoo expires
- Singapore Airlines takes delivery of its fourth airbus
- China to build Tibet-Nepal rail link
- U.N. reveals plans to tackle food crisis
- Japan mulls alternative to wheat flour
- Czech leads Central Europe to attain Western riches
- Prime minister says Thailand will not reduce rice exports
- Singapore feels pinch of inflation at 26-year highs
- Australia increases tax on 'alcopops' to curb teen drinking
- Asian rainforests vanishing as timber, food demand surge, say experts
- Juvenile arthritis reportedly afflicting 1 in 1,000 children
- Growing aging population seen transforming EU bloc
- Rich people should give more to art, museums say
- Lingerie factory brings Russian sexiness to UK
- 'Betty,' 'Brothers' receive top honors at GLAAD
- Mozart opera hits Berlin's underground metro
- As Democrats fight, McCain seen quietly advancing in U.S. presidential poll
- Urban miners look for precious metals in cell phones
- No cave exit for doomsday sect, official claims
- Tamil Tigers bomb military
- Afghan president escapes assassination bid
- Hundreds march in Harlem after officers' acquittal
- Turkish top official visits Syria to push for peace deal
- Wu Hsiu-kuang and Taiwan Goal
- Second experimental test satellite for Galileo navigation launched
- Allies must give Pakistan peace a chance, political analyst says
- Thousands Canadians stranded as strike shuts down transit system
- New evidence restirs debates over technique used in interrogation
- Travel-loving foreign couple settles in Penghu
- Songshan Tsuyou temple launches '08 Sikou festival
- Taipei government urged to tackle pigeon pollution
- Trade legal team in full operation, says chief official
- Official says president will climb Yushan to pay tribute to the land
- EU tariff on imported LCDs seen as contravention of ITA
- Search continues as 8 scuba divers remain missing
- Recruitment exam attracts 6,020 applicants
- War game completed successfully, NSC reports
- Legislative speaker Wang visiting Marshall Islands
- Ma vows to raise education budget
- Ex-TSU lawmaker may possibly head MAC, media report
- BP shuts down pipeline amid Scottish strike
- Seoul greets torch relay with protests
- Chiang arrives in Xiamen for talks
- In 17th week of primary season, race, gender, economic status become dominant issues
- Premier-designate unveils more Cabinet appointments
- Former pro-independence lawmaker named top policymaker on China
- Buffett, Munger will again field shareholders' questions
- Premier-designate reveals 2nd group of Cabinet members
- KMT-CPC forum complementary to cross-strait contacts: KMT official
- All eight scuba divers rescued
- Incoming MAC chief to embrace opening and protect Taiwan sovereignty
- Complete list of financial, economic officials appointed
- KMT honorary chairman heads for Beijing on private visit
- Defense minister nominee meets Ma's emphasis on integrity and stability
- Academic named head of Council of Cultural Affairs
- Government's promotion of knowledge clustering a success: CEPD
- NSC head-designate to focus on development of specific academic areas
- Two universities in Hualien to be merged
- Only MAC, SEF can hold official cross-strait talks: Ma
- Education minister appointee to heed reform advice
- Former university president named to head Education Ministry
- Poll finds Clinton has better chance than Obama of beating McCain
- Vietnam prepares to welcome Olympic torch for international relay
- Clinton focuses on Obama's opposition to suspending federal gas tax for summer driving months
- Rev. Wright again in center of Dem. contest; Obama discounts race as 'determining factor'
- Alejandro Valverde wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege classic in final sprint
- German Greens in Hamburg approve groundbreaking coalition with Merkel's conservatives
- French Socialist detained by Hezbollah for over 4 hours
- Fed Cup: Argentina 3, Germany 1
- Blackboards and bananas: Museums teach science to a society that can use the help, experts say
- Timoveyeva wins Hamburg Marathon in record time as runners fail to make Olympics
- Inter beats Cagliari 2-1 to move closer to Serie A championship
- Belgium beats Colombia 5-0 in Fed Cup
- Fed Cup: Argentina clinches best-of-five against Germany on reverse singles victories
- Michaels-Beerbaum wins World Cup equestrian final after two perfect rides
- Heikki Kovalainen out of Spanish GP after high-speed crash
- Cuba gives raises to retirees, court employees; says more salary increases on way
- Abel Kirui sets course record at Vienna City Marathon
- Fed Cup: Russia advances to final by beating United States 3-2
- Levante loses 2-0 at Recreativo and is relegated from the Spanish league
- Britain's Labour Party leaders defend Gordon Brown despite barrage of bad news
- Inter beats Cagliari 2-1 to move closer to Serie A championship
- Bayliss wins two races to stretch the gap in Assen
- Carew equalizer gives Aston Villa 2-2 draw at Everton
- Klasnic threatens to sue Werder Bremen doctors over kidney transplant
- Disgraced sprint star Dwain Chambers makes little impression on rugby league debut
- BMW Sauber's great start to F1 season dampened after poor Spanish GP
- Nadal beats Federer to win Monte Carlo Masters for fourth straight year
- Kimi Raikkonen wins Spanish Grand Prix for Ferrari 1-2
- Redmond scores 72 on first appearance for New Zealand against MCC
- Ribery scores twice to all but clinch 20th Bundesliga title for Bayern Munich
- Feyenoord beats Roda 2-0 to claim first Dutch Cup in over a decade
- Russia beats U.S., Spain downs China to set up Fed Cup final
- Stock market prepares to take its cues from Federal Reserve meeting this week
- 'Baby Mama' delivers $18.3 million at box office
- Senna scores wonder goal for Villarreal to beat Betis 1-0 and prolong league race
- Cuba gives raises to retirees, court employees; says more salary increases on way
- Nadal beats Federer to win Monte Carlo Masters for fourth straight year
- Goalkeeper, three fans hurt in Colombia soccer mayhem
- Paraguay President-elect Lugo taps former economy minister to return to post
- In 17th week of primary season, race, gender, economic status become dominant issues
- Obama's former pastor to give speech to civil rights group NAACP
- Mel Gibson visits Mexican prison, reportedly to scout locations for film
- Chinese students clash with demonstrators at Olympic torch relay in Seoul
- McCain raps Obama as insensitive to poor people, criticizes his policies on taxes and Iran
- Carew equalizer gives Aston Villa 2-2 draw at Everton
- Sivtsov wins Tour de Georgia racing for first time in US
- Initial results show referendum on fate of Berlin's historic Tempelhof airport fails
- All-business-class niche airline Eos stops operating after filing bankruptcy
- Fed Cup: Argentina beats Germany 3-2 to reach World Group
- First weekend of New Orleans Jazz Fest wraps up
- Spanish title race continues with wins for Madrid and Villarreal
- West's late 3-pointer lifts Cavs to 100-97 win over Wizards for 3-1 lead
- Staal's goal, Fleury's goaltending give Penguins 2-0 win vs. Rangers
- Puerto Rico governor to seek re-election despite federal campaign finance indictment
- Mozart's 'Abduction' starring Diana Damrau sparkles at Met
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- Flamengo beats Botafogo 1-0 in first leg of Rio de Janeiro final
- Marseille beats Monaco 3-2 to move into third place in French league
- Mel Gibson visits Mexican prison, reportedly to scout film locations
- Venezuela's Chavez threatens to expropriate steel maker Sidor
- Porto crushes Guimaraes 5-0 to continue Portuguese league domination
- Sivtsov wins Tour de Georgia racing for first time in US
- Carmen Electra, Paris Hilton and their men frolic at exclusive Coachella after-party
- Sorenstam outlasts Creamer to win Stanford International in playoff
- 300-pound (45-kilo) accused killer in US complains jail doesn't feed him enough
- Venezuela's Chavez threatens to expropriate steel maker Sidor
- Watson, North combine to win Legends of Golf by one stroke
- Sorenstam outlasts Creamer to win Stanford International in playoff
- Altidore effort lifts New York Red Bulls to 2-0 win over San Jose Earthquakes
- Cristiano Ronaldo gets English player of the year award from fellow pros
- Continental Airlines tells employees it won't seek merger
- Continental Airlines tells employees it won't seek merger
- Sean Penn speaks at Coachella, urges young crowd to join him on political bus trip
- Busch earns second win of season with victory under caution at Talladega
- Describing himself as social conservative, top US court judge Scalia opens up on TV
- Wang ends Yankees three-game slide, hurls New York past Cleveland 1-0
- Busch earns second win of season with victory under caution at Talladega
- Flamengo beats Botafogo 1-0 in first leg of Rio de Janeiro final
- Watson, North combine to win Legends of Golf by one stroke
- Wagner's "Siegfried" shines in new Vienna State Opera production
- Scott wastes 3-shot lead, wins Nelson on 3rd hole of playoff with Moore
- Wheldon winds at Kansas for 2nd straight year; Patrick fails to contend
- Venezuela's Chavez threatens to expropriate steel maker Sidor
- Recount confirms Zimbabwe opposition control of parliament; envoy calls for intl intervention
- Distance, time and wrong turn bring tragedy to immigrant family in New York
- Sivtsov wins Tour de Georgia in first US race
- Obama dismisses race as 'determining factor' in US presidential vote
- Venezuela's Chavez threatens to expropriate steel maker Sidor
- Qantas to raise fares, suspend share buyback program due to fuel price rises
- Toluca beats Tecos 3-0 to qualify for Mexican "liguilla" playoffs
- Taliban militants attack Afghan president at ceremony in Kabul, killing 3 others
- Continental Airlines tells employees it won't seek merger
- All Blacks to play Munster on end-of-year tour
- River Plate, Estudiantes share lead in Argentina's first-division race
- Obama dismisses race as 'determining factor' in US presidential vote
- Webb beats Peavy in duel of Cy Young Award winners; Arizona beats San Diego 2-1
- Prince, Portishead help make Coachella music fest a success in year 9
- Chelsea Premier League victory could shake up Champions League too
- Former pastor of Barack Obama tells Detroit NAACP he's descriptive, not divisive
- Leading college runner, trio from college champs taken in third round of NFL draft
- Continental Airlines tells employees it won't seek merger
- Kimi Raikkonen wins Spanish Grand Prix for Ferrari third straight F1 victory
- Former pastor of Barack Obama tells Detroit NAACP he's descriptive, not divisive
- A package of news briefs from the Caribbean
- Continental Airlines tells employees it won't seek merger
- Buffett, Munger will again field shareholders' questions
- Miley Cyrus apologizes ahead of time for reportedly racy Vanity Fair photo spread
- Venezuela's Chavez confirms he is willing to help negotiate release of US hostages
- US beats Australia 3-2 to start exhibition tour
- Malaysia's new lawmakers take oath of office to join Parliament after historic polls
- Malaysia's new lawmakers take oath of office to join Parliament after historic polls
- Continental Airlines tells employees it won't seek merger
- Oil prices hit new trading record near US$120 on supply concerns
- Oil prices hit new trading record near US$120 on supply concerns
- Wagner's "Siegfried" shines in new Vienna State Opera production
- Communities in only 7 US states will let overseas troops vote by e-mail for president
- Sean Penn speaks at Coachella, urges young crowd to join him on political bus trip
- Having sung about college, Vampire Weekend expects 'road album' to follow
- Australian basketball team loses captain for Beijing Olympics
- Australian basketball team loses captain for Beijing Olympics
- US beats Australia 3-2 to start exhibition tour
- Wang ends Yankees three-game slide, hurls New York past Cleveland 1-0
- American League Leaders
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Taiwan names ally of outgoing government to key China post
- Scientists use experimental treatment to restore some vision in those with rare eye disease
- National Hockey League
- Malaysia's new lawmakers take oath of office to join Parliament after historic polls
- Malaysia's new lawmakers take oath of office to join Parliament after historic polls
- Shares in Japan's Matsushita, Sanyo rise on report of tie-up
- Shares in Japan's Matsushita, Sanyo rise on report of tie-up
- Samsung Electronics issues bullish forecast for Blu-ray market
- Samsung Electronics issues bullish forecast for Blu-ray market
- Chinese oil giant Sinopec says 1st quarter profit drop 69 percent on price controls
- Chinese oil giant Sinopec says 1st quarter profit drop 69 percent on price controls
- Former pastor of Barack Obama tells Detroit NAACP he's descriptive, not divisive
- Staal's goal, Fleury's goaltending give Penguins 2-0 win vs. Rangers
- Ex-CNN anchor Aaron Brown returns to TV on PBS' `Wide Angle,' expects better fit
- Taiwan names ally of outgoing government to key China post
- Fed poised to cut rates, may take a breather after that as it battles economic crosscurrents
- National Basketball Association
- Oil prices hit new trading record near US$120 on supply concerns
- Diaw scores 20, Suns stay alive in NBA playoffs with 105-86 win over Spurs
- New Zealand's Vector to sell electricity network to Hong Kong company
- Prince, Portishead help make Coachella music fest a success in year 9
- Taiwan names ally of outgoing government to key China post
- Taiwan names ally of outgoing government to key China post
- China Construction Bank says 1Q profits US$4.6B; subprime holdings down 7 percent
- China Construction Bank says 1Q profits US$4.6B; subprime holdings down 7 percent
- Venezuela's Chavez confirms he is willing to help negotiate release of US hostages
- Chinese oil giant Sinopec says 1st quarter profit drop 69 percent on price controls
- Chinese oil giant Sinopec says 1st quarter profit drop 69 percent on price controls
- China Construction Bank says 1Q profits US$4.6B; subprime holdings down 7 percent
- China Construction Bank says 1Q profits US$4.6B; subprime holdings down 7 percent
- Security tightened in Kabul as authorities probe assassination bid on Afghan president
- Samsung Electronics issues bullish forecast for Blu-ray market
- Samsung Electronics issues bullish forecast for Blu-ray market
- Prince, Portishead help make Coachella music fest a success in year 9
- Prince, Portishead help make Coachella music fest a success in year 9
- Obama dismisses race as 'determining factor' in US presidential vote
- Malaysia's new lawmakers take oath of office to join Parliament after historic polls
- Malaysia's new lawmakers take oath of office to join Parliament after historic polls
- Malaysia planning to subsidize locally grown rice to combat global price hike
- Malaysia planning to subsidize locally grown rice to combat global price hike
- ATP Rankings
- WTA Tour Rankings
- Nepal PM urges political parties to form new coalition government
- Nepal PM urges political parties to form new coalition government
- Hong Kong Disneyland launches classic attraction in bid to boost visitors
- Index shows full-year decline in house prices in England and Wales
- Sweden's Electrolux says lower sales, higher costs led to first-quarter loss
- Kewell to play for Australia against Ghana in first home appearance in 2 1/2 years
- Kewell to play for Australia against Ghana in first home appearance in 2 1/2 years
- Vietnam warns speculators face punishment after hoarding sends rice prices rocketing
- Vietnam warns speculators face punishment after hoarding sends rice prices rocketing
- Olympic torch begins first-ever relay in North Korea
- Olympic torch begins first-ever relay in North Korea
- Euro rises slightly against US dollar in morning trade in Europe
- Village isolated, airport under lockdown as Indonesia stages flu pandemic drill
- Pakistan ruling coalition leaders to discuss fate of judges fired by Musharraf
- Pakistan ruling coalition leaders to discuss fate of judges fired by Musharraf
- Oil prices hit new trading record near US$120 on supply concerns
- Oil prices hit new trading record near US$120 on supply concerns
- Dutch post company TNT reports sharp fall in first-quarter profit
- Survey shows strong rise in German consumer confidence
- Philippines to distribute rice cards to help poor cope with rocketing prices
- Philippines to distribute rice cards to help poor cope with rocketing prices
- Dollar rises versus yen in Asia trade ahead of US, Japan rate meetings
- Olympic torch begins first-ever relay in North Korea
- Dollar rises versus yen in Asia trade ahead of US, Japan rate meetings
- Mars, with financing from Buffet, could soon announce bid for Wrigley, newspapers report
- Tokyo stocks end higher on gains in financial, exporter shares
- Tokyo stocks end higher on gains in financial, exporter shares
- Baby adoption agreement between Vietnam and US to end amid corruption claims
- Japan's Matsushita reports 30 percent rise in profit for last fiscal year
- Japan's Matsushita reports 30 percent rise in profit for last fiscal year
- Qantas to raise fares, suspend share buyback program due to fuel price rises
- Qantas to raise fares, suspend share buyback program due to fuel price rises
- Sweden's Electrolux says lower sales, higher costs led to first-quarter loss
- Hyundai Heavy says 1st-quarter net profit rises 19 percent
- Hyundai Heavy says 1st-quarter net profit rises 19 percent
- Australian police break up international tax evasion scheme
- Rogers Waters plays epic set, all of `Dark Side' to close Coachella
- Swedish truck maker Scania says 1Q profit rose by 21 percent, helped by higher sales
- Scott beats Moore in playoff at Nelson
- British electronic music pioneer Tristram Cary dies in Australia
- British electronic music pioneer Tristram Cary dies in Australia
- Samsung Electronics issues bullish forecast for Blu-ray market
- Samsung Electronics issues bullish forecast for Blu-ray market
- Indian prime minister says widespread practice of aborting female fetuses a national shame
- Shares in Japan's Matsushita, Sanyo rise on report of tie-up
- Shares in Japan's Matsushita, Sanyo rise on report of tie-up
- Swedish truck maker Scania says 1Q profit rose by 21 percent, helped by higher sales
- Obama dismisses race as 'determining factor' in US presidential vote
- Chalmers wins Henrico County Open
- Ex-Barack Obama pastor Jeremiah Wright tells Detroit NAACP: 'A change is going to come'
- US, Sweden submit proposals to sell new jet fighters to NATO-member Norway
- Swedish truck maker Scania says 1Q profit rose by 21 percent, helped by higher sales
- Olympic torch completes first-ever relay in North Korea
- China's shares fall on weak Sinopec profits, fears of higher crude prices
- China's shares fall on weak Sinopec profits, fears of higher crude prices
- Matsushita says quarterly profit surged 160 percent on strong sales of flat TVs, cell phones
- Matsushita says quarterly profit surged 160 percent on strong sales of flat TVs, cell phones
- Olympic torch finishes first-ever relay in North Korea
- Olympic torch finishes first-ever relay in North Korea
- EU predicts inflation will surge this year on 'unusually uncertain' economic outlook
- China's shares fall on weak Sinopec profits, fears of higher crude prices
- China's shares fall on weak Sinopec profits, fears of higher crude prices
- Report by anti-corruption group rates international oil companies' transparency
- Hong Kong's stock index rises, led by utility stocks
- Hong Kong's stock index rises, led by utility stocks
- Web site supporting Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin closes
- Australian police break up international tax evasion scheme
- US dollar down, gold up in European morning trading
- Oil prices hit new trading record near US$120 on supply concerns
- Lufthansa to position 6 jets at Milan's Malpensa airport aimed at business routes
- Gulf Petroleum gets Malaysia's nod for US$5 billion oil project
- Gulf Petroleum gets Malaysia's nod for US$5 billion oil project
- Hyundai Heavy says 1st-quarter net profit rises 19 percent a sales hit record
- Hyundai Heavy says 1st-quarter net profit rises 19 percent a sales hit record
- Vietnam warns speculators face punishment after hoarding sends rice prices rocketing
- Vietnam warns speculators face punishment after hoarding sends rice prices rocketing
- EC trims Italian growth forecast as consumer spending expected to shrink
- French government presents plan to boost retail competition to stem rising prices
- Spain's BBVA first-quarter net profit flat on lower asset sales
- Indian prime minister says widespread practice of aborting female fetuses a national shame
- Malaysia planning to subsidize locally grown rice to combat global price hike
- Malaysia planning to subsidize locally grown rice to combat global price hike
- Venice Film Festival to open with Coen brothers' "Burn After Reading"
- Vietnam bans speculators as rice prices trigger unease in Asia
- Vietnam bans speculators as rice prices trigger unease in Asia
- Bank of China 1Q profits up 85 pct on strong growth in interest, fee income
- Bank of China 1Q profits up 85 pct on strong growth in interest, fee income
- Man United players blame Chelsea staff for postmatch brawl at Stamford Bridge
- Indian girl dies after becoming entangled, sucked into a power generator
- Tracinda plans tender offer for 20 million Ford Motor shares at $8.50 apiece
- London's FTSE-100 index up 36.7 points at 6128.1
- Mars, with financing from Buffet, could soon announce bid for Wrigley, newspapers report
- Champions League: Man United beset by problems before challenging Barcelona for berth in final
- Humana says greater Medicare Advantage membership pushes 1st-quarter profit higher, lifts view
- Samsung companies announce record investment plans for 2008
- Samsung companies announce record investment plans for 2008
- Singapore Airlines plane reports engine trouble, lands safely in India
- Oscar Pistorius' appeal to be heard this week in bid to overturn Olympic ban
- Obama dismisses race as 'determining factor' in US presidential vote
- Daughters of Bayreuth director submit joint-leadership proposal for Wagner festival
- French government presents plan to boost retail competition to stem rising prices
- Verizon 1Q profit rises 9.8 percent to $1.6 billion after adding 1.5 million new subscribers
- Mars, with financing from Buffet, could soon announce bid for Wrigley, newspapers report
- Silence descends on election recount, no sign of presidential results
- Billionaire Kerkorian seeks to boost Ford stake, offers $8.50 a share for up to 20M shares
- Governor: Venezuela's Chavez willing to 're-engage' in negotiations to free US hostages
- 20 children dead, 1,200 sickened by viral infection in eastern China
- 20 children dead, 1,200 sickened by viral infection in eastern China
- Matsushita says quarterly profit surged 160 percent on strong sales of flat TVs, cell phones
- Matsushita says quarterly profit surged 160 percent on strong sales of flat TVs, cell phones
- Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh banned for slapping rival at domestic match
- Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh banned for slapping rival at domestic match
- Obama dismisses race as 'determining factor' in US presidential vote
- Verizon 1Q profit rises 9.8 percent to $1.6 billion; adds 1.5 million wireless subscribers
- EU says economy in 'inflationary shock' as prices surge and growth slows
- PetroChina 1Q profit falls 31.5 percent on heavy refining losses due to price controls
- PetroChina 1Q profit falls 31.5 percent on heavy refining losses due to price controls
- Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh banned for slapping rival at domestic match
- Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh banned for slapping rival at domestic match
- Dean: either Clinton or Obama must drop out in June to unify party and win in November
- De Mos leaves Vitesse Arnhem after 'breakdown in trust'
- Spanish court rejects extradition of ex-Argentine President Isabel Peron
- Billionaire Kerkorian seeks to boost Ford stake, cites apparent success in turnaround effort
- Kovalainen to stay in Barcelona hospital extra night after violent crash
- Most Asian markets show marginal gains as Nikkei rises to 2-month high
- Most Asian markets show marginal gains as Nikkei rises to 2-month high
- Chelsea coach Grant must decide whether to field Lampard against Barcelona
- EU says economy in 'inflationary shock' as prices surge and growth slows
- Hungary's PM names new Cabinet members after coalition collapse
- Indian stock index falls 0.6 percent on declines in Tata Steel, Cipla
- Indian stock index falls 0.6 percent on declines in Tata Steel, Cipla
- Mars, with financing from Buffet, announces $22 billion bid for confectioner Wrigley
- Billionaire Kerkorian seeks to boost Ford stake, offers $8.50 a share for up to 20M shares
- Mars, with financing from Buffett, announces $23 billion bid for confectioner Wrigley
- Darrell Hair returning to test cricket in England vs. New Zealand series
- Hungary's central bank raises key interest rate to 8.25 percent, from 8.0 percent
- US business groups in China call on Washington, Beijing to fight protectionism
- US business groups in China call on Washington, Beijing to fight protectionism
- Oil prices hit new trading record near US$120 on supply concerns
- Higher grain and fuel costs send Tyson Foods to $5M loss in 2nd-qtr
- Australia now has more cell phones than people, official figures show
- Australia now has more cell phones than people, official figures show
- Quiet but deadly: Inside Rockstar Games' hush-hush push of `Grand Theft Auto IV'
- ATP-Barcelona Open Results
- Mars agrees to buy gum maker Wrigley for about $23B with financing help from Warren Buffett
- Billionaire Kerkorian seeks to boost Ford stake, offers $8.50 a share for up to 20M shares
- Bradesco 1Q profits up 24 percent on Brazil lending boom
- Indian Olympic Association suspends men's national hockey body following bribery charges
- Indian Olympic Association suspends men's national hockey body following bribery charges
- ATP-BMW Open Results
- Spanish court rejects extradition of former Argentine President Isabel Peron
- Man United players blame Chelsea staff for post-match brawl at Stamford Bridge
- Obama's pastor says criticisim of his sermons is an attack on the black church in the US
- North Korea mobilizes thousands to welcome first-ever Olympic torch relay
- Rev. Wright again in center of Dem. contest; Obama discounts race as 'determining factor'
- Obama's pastor says criticism of his sermons is an attack on the black church
- Royal Bank of Scotland suggests planned job cuts could increase
- SKorean Olympic committee chief resigns over personnel feud with government
- Rev. Wright again in center of Dem. contest; Obama discounts race as 'determining factor'
- US stocks mostly unchanged as investors weigh deals, earnings
- Lufthansa to position 6 jets at Milan's Malpensa airport aimed at business routes
- German soccer reports robust finances due to national team popularity
- Obama's pastor says criticism of his sermons is an attack on the black church
- Bradesco 1Q profits up 24 percent on Brazil lending boom
- Frankfurt's cycling race withdraws invitation for Italian team Liquigas
- Billionaire Kerkorian discloses Ford stake, offers $8.50 a share for up to 20M shares
- FIFA president Sepp Blatter wants Spain to bid for 2018 World Cup
- North Korea mobilizes thousands to welcome first-ever Olympic torch relay
- US stocks flat as investors weigh deals, earnings ahead of Fed
- Percentage of US vacant homes hits new record high in first quarter as housing pain persists
- US Supreme Court rejects challenge to voter photo identity law
- Spring season brings uptick in fighting between Turkish military and Kurdish rebels
- Circulation falls at most top newspapers; Wall Street Journal and USA Today post small gains
- Zimbabwe divided opposition reunites, declares control of parliament
- Mars agrees to buy gum maker Wrigley for about $23B with financing help from Warren Buffett
- Coldplay offers free download of new single; will play free concerts in New York, London
- US tax rebates start showing up in bank accounts earlier than expected
- Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu sells last copper assets for euro50 million
- Billionaire Kerkorian offers to boost Ford stake, offers $8.50 a share for up to 20M shares
- Hungary's central bank raises key interest rate to 8.25 percent, from 8.0 percent
- US Supreme Court rejects challenge to voter photo identity law
- Zimbabwe's opposition leader tells Mugabe he must concede defeat
- Crude nears $120 on labor-related supply outages
- US stocks flat as investors weigh deals, earnings ahead of Fed
- James Brown memorabilia to be displayed at South Carolina State University
- Champions League: Man United beset by problems before challenging Barcelona for berth in final
- Indian Olympic Association suspends men's national hockey body following bribery charges
- Skeleton of Okefenokee Swamp's famed alligator, Oscar, to be displayed like a museum dinosaur
- Rev. Wright again in center of Dem. contest; Obama discounts race as 'determining factor'
- Bradesco 1Q profits up 24 percent on Brazil lending boom
- Center-right candidate leading in early counting of Rome's mayoral race
- Volvo recalls 65,000 cars for side-impact air bag adjustment
- Zimbabwe's opposition leaders stand united, order Mugabe to concede election defeat
- Percentage of US vacant homes hits new record high in first quarter as housing pain persists
- Police: Newlyweds in wild fight at hotel near Pittsburgh
- Automaker Audi says 1Q sales slip because of euro exchange rate
- Ex-ICC chairman calls Speed's exit 'disgraceful'
- Sorenstam beats Creamer, wins Stanford International Pro-Am
- Hirvonen back on top after win in Jordan
- Carew equalizer gives Aston Villa draw
- Penguins blank Rangers to take 2-0 series lead
- Suns step up the pressure to crush Spurs in game 4
- Scott wins Nelson on 3rd hole of playoff
- Clarke heals scars with win at Asian Open
- Kimi Raikkonen extends lead with victory in Spain
- Nadal beats Federer to win in Monte Carlo for 4th year
- Wang helps Yankees win over Indians
- South Korea official vows to take efforts to boost domestic demand
- Taiex finishes 1.5% higher
- Chinese firms sign US$400m Sudan dam deal
- Greenback gains on yen with eyes on Fed's next move
- Oil prices hit new record near US$120 per barrel
- Continental Airlines says it will not pursue merger
- Chinese oil giant Sinopec says Q1 profit drops 69 percent
- Report says ADB breached limit for private equity funds
- Cuban president increases pensions and court wages
- Lula urges rich nations to start buying biofuel
- All-business-class airline Eos stops operating after filing bankruptcy
- Microsoft contends ousting Yahoo as deadline ignored
- 'Rice access cards' in Phillippines aim to help poor people
- Ku & Dancers company turning 15
- Tyzen Hsiao touches hearts with his music
- Post-September 11 requirements put squeeze on U.S. colleges
- Firms jostle for managers in PRC as business booms
- Australian police smash apart international tax evasion ring
- Rare space feat launches satellite cluster in India
- Iran confirms Russia talks
- Israeli projectile kills four Palestinian children in Gaza
- Olympic torch makes historical North Korea relay
- Ma brakes KMT tilt toward PRC
- In Brief
- Soldier defects to South Korea, official reports
- Security tight as officials probe attempted Karzai assassination
- Malaysia's new lawmakers take oath of office after historic polls
- California wildfire rages; 1,000 evacuated
- Only MAC and SEF can organize official cross-strait talks, says Ma
- Lien will meet with Hu during visit to Beijing
- Occupational injury rate comparable to Europe
- Agency to focus on building specific academic areas
- Promotion of knowledge clustering a success, CEPD reports
- Complete listing of financial, economic officials appointed
- Academic appointed to head Council of Cultural Affairs
- Cheng to be chief of Ministry of Education
- Lai says she shares ideas with Ma on nation's status
- PRC passenger train collision kills at least 70, officials say
- Dive coach's endurance swim rescues all missing divers
- Another 18 members of Cabinet announced
- Obama's pastor says criticism of his sermons is an attack on the black church
- North Korea mobilizes thousands to welcome first-ever Olympic torch relay
- President-elect honors promise of having more women appointees
- New SAC Chairwoman prioritizes 2008 Olympics in tenure
- Imported Thai coconuts found to contain banned pesticide
- Taiwan's highest health official to speak on NHI system in D.C.
- Human rights fighter and writer dies at age 88
- MOFA pushes for release of Tibetan activist detained in Japan
- Local manufacturers upbeat over future
- Kaohsiung City councilors want city's juvenile crime rate reduced
- Taiwanese captain admits killing two Indonesian crewmen
- MOFA urges Japan not to compromise Taiwan's rights during Hu's visit
- WHO returns President Chen's membership bid letter
- Ma pledges to be a culture president
- Uproar over Lai's appointment flares up
- Authorities track down importer of tainted coconuts
- Fuel price freeze likely to stay in May: economic minister
- Democracy Hall's fate up to public: incoming education minister
- Kaohsiung County to establish first 'English village' in June
- Incoming president's land restoration policy questioned
- Taiwan-China trade volume up 19% for first two months
- Heated presidential campaign souring Democrats on rival candidates
- Obama, wife discuss making time for family and each other on the campaign trail
- Man United manager Ferguson must calm his angry stars
- Automaker Audi says 1Q sales slip because of euro exchange rate
- Top-seeded Mathieu advances to 2nd round at BMW Open
- Center-right candidate headed for victory in Rome's mayoral race
- US-funded radio says it faces cyber attack in Belarus, other countries
- US Supreme Court rejects challenge to voter photo identity law
- US stocks flat as investors weigh deals, earnings ahead of Fed
- Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu sells last copper assets for euro50 million
- NY cardinal criticizes Giuliani for taking Communion during papal visit
- Kovalainen wants to race in Turkey despite being hospitalized after high-speed crash
- Man doesn't remember much about 500-foot fall into inactive coal mine
- Fed poised to cut rates, may take a breather after that as it battles economic crosscurrents
- Percentage of US vacant houses sets record high in first quarter of 2008
- Tempelhof supporters vow to fight on after failed referendum
- UK competition regulator broadens
- Berlusconi candidate wins in Rome, becomes first right-wing mayor of capital in postwar Italy
- US dollar down, gold up in European trading
- London's FTSE-100 down 1 point at 6,090.4
- Mars agrees to buy gum maker Wrigley for about $23B with financing help from Warren Buffett
- Coming soon, a new human identification test using antibodies
- Zimbabwe's opposition leaders unite, order Mugabe to concede election defeat
- Kanepi, Vinci win in straight sets in first round of Prague Open
- Poll: French president's popularity plummets to new low
- Bank of America says it will expand efforts to help Countrywide borrowers with troubled loans
- Turkish forward Turkoglu selected as winner of NBA's most improved player award
- People close to talks say United, US Airways in discussions
- Akhtar apologizes to Pakistan cricket board and nation in appealing 5-year ban
- Whirlpool, Hisense-Kelon announce joint venture to make appliances for Chinese consumers
- American Airlines to charge $25 for second checked bag to offset rising fuel costs
- Venezuela sells US$4 billion in public debt
- NY cardinal criticizes Rudy Giuliani for taking Communion during papal visit
- US-funded radio says it faces cyber attack in Belarus, other countries
- Merkel's conservatives approve union with Greens in groundbreaking coalition in Hamburg
- Bank of America says it will expand efforts to help Countrywide borrowers with troubled loans
- Corn jumps as wet weather fans supply concerns
- North Korea mobilizes thousands to welcome first-ever Olympic torch relay
- Percentage of US vacant houses sets record high in first quarter of 2008
- US LPGA Tour Schedule-Winners
- Copa Libertadores: Boca Juniors defends title against Brazilian rival Cruzeiro
- Crude nears $120 on labor-related supply outages
- Phil Harison, a familiar voice on 1st tee of Masters, dies at 82
- Rome elects capital's first right-wing mayor in postwar Italy
- Champions League: Man United beset by problems before challenging Barcelona for berth in final
- Zimbabwe's opposition leaders unite, order Mugabe to concede election defeat
- Top New Jersey federal prosecutor: Being undocumented not a crime
- Cray to use Intel chips in supercomputers, breaks AMD-exclusive arrangement
- WTA-Grand Prix SAR Results
- Ovechkin joins Russia at World Championship, awaits clearance to play
- 'Cutter' convicted in plot to carve up cadavers for profit
- Cirstea, Makarova win 1st-round matches at Grand Prix SAR in Fez, Morocco
- Person close to Riley says he'll resign
- Report: Iranian judiciary proposes definition of political offenses
- Ronaldo says he could be playing again in 6 months
- ATP-Barcelona Open Results
- Miley Cyrus apologizes ahead of time for reportedly racy Vanity Fair photo spread
- ATP-Barcelona Open Results
- Scottish oil refinery strike to end; union says further action possible
- Rome elects capital's first right-wing mayor in postwar Italy
- NYC trial of accused Uma Thurman stalker opens
- Report: Iranian judiciary proposes definition of political offenses
- Zimbabwe's opposition leaders unite, order Mugabe to concede election defeat
- NYC trial of accused Uma Thurman stalker opens
- Canadian Autoworkers president says union agrees to outline of tentative Ford contract
- `A Catered Affair' leads Drama Desk nominations, followed by `Adding Machine'
- Report: Leader of pro-Kurdish party in Turkey released
- Microsoft, Yahoo haven't been discussing ways to break impasse as investors await next move
- Russia and Italy vie for Brazilian military helicopter contract
- Non-Lasik surgeries may be better bet for some patients
- Former Paraguay manager Anibal Ruiz takes over at Ecuador's Emelec
- Crude nears $120 on labor-related supply outages
- Bank of America says it will expand efforts to help Countrywide borrowers with troubled loans
- Darrell Hair returning to test cricket in England vs. New Zealand series
- UN calls BBC allegations that UN peacekeepers traded arms in Congo misleading
- GM to cut 1 shift each at 4 pickup truck, large SUV factories due to slumping sales
- Physical activity does not eliminate heart risks tied to obesity, study in women finds
- US stocks finish little changed ahead of Fed rate meeting
- Canas, Wawrinka, Tursunov win first-rounders at Barcelona Open
- ATP-Barcelona Open Results
- Clinton focuses on Obama's opposition to gas tax holiday, Obama challenges McCain
- Riley resigns as Heat coach, to remain as president of NBA team
- Top New Jersey federal prosecutor: Being undocumented not a crime
- US stocks finish little changed ahead of Fed rate meeting
- Amy Poehler is expecting first child with husband Will Arnett
- Rising cardholder spending sends Visa's quarterly profit up 28 percent
- Report by anti-corruption group rates international oil companies' transparency
- Rev. Wright in center of Democratic contest; Obama discounts race as 'determining factor'
- GM to cut 1 shift each at 4 pickup truck, large SUV factories due to slumping sales
- NY governor call girl sues 'Girls Gone Wild' for $10 million over 2003 film
- Gold up
- English Soccer Results
- Analysis: Obama's former pastor helps feed the story that the candidate wishes would go away
- Rising cardholder spending sends Visa's quarterly profit up 28 percent
- US agency says White House undermines it on cancer risks of chemicals
- Corn jumps as wet weather fans supply concerns, oil rises
- Leaders of Merkel's coalition sign off on privatization plan for German national railway
- Former Brazil striker Jardel says he was cocaine user
- U.S. struggles to hand Iraq control of rebuilding projects
- GM to cut 1 shift each at 4 pickup truck, large SUV factories due to slumping sales
- Tunisia and France sign accords on civilian nuclear cooperation, immigration
- Portuguese Soccer Results
- Canadian Autoworkers president says union agrees to outline of tentative Ford contract
- North Carolina Gov. Mike Easley to endorse Clinton for president
- US movie boss urges approval of free trade pact with Colombia
- Adebayor scores three, leads Arsenal past last-place Derby 6-2
- US dollar falls against euro, pound in late New York trading
- North Carolina Gov. Mike Easley to endorse Clinton for president
- Rev. Wright in center of Democratic contest; Obama discounts race as 'determining factor'
- Former banned player Sesil Karatantcheva returns to tour action in Morocco
- Tunisia and France sign accords on civilian nuclear cooperation, immigration
- House of Representatives panel chairman threatens White House with subpoenas on torture policy
- Analysis: Obama's former pastor helps feed the story that the candidate wishes would go away
- Rev. Wright in center of Democratic contest; Obama discounts race as 'determining factor'
- Clinton focuses on Obama's opposition to gas tax holiday, Obama challenges McCain
- Canadian Autoworkers president says union agrees to outline of tentative Ford contract
- News media file emergency motion with Illinois Supreme Court over secrecy in R. Kelly trial
- Rice says Afghanistan will find, try would-be assassins
- Visa profit jumps 28 percent on rising volumes
- Canadian Autoworkers president says union agrees to outline of tentative Ford contract
- The dirt on the Kentucky Derby: Churchill Downs a holdout as racing bets future on synthetics
- Warner Bros. pushes shows online with 2 new Web sites, including KidsWB.com launched Monday
- Rare Asian red panda dies at New Jersey zoo
- Thanks a million, Britney: Spears reprises guest role, maybe ratings boost, on `Mother'
- Democratic chief: Either Clinton or Obama will know when to drop out after June primaries
- Bradesco 1Q profits up 24 percent on Brazil lending boom
- Injured center Gavin Henson undergoing surgery, could miss Wales tour of South Africa
- GM to lay off 3,500 by axing 1 shift each at 4 pickup, large SUV factories due to weak sales
- Clinton focuses on Obama's opposition to gas tax holiday, Obama challenges McCain
- Rev. Wright in center of Democratic contest; Obama discounts race as 'determining factor'
- Safe-injection site supporters want exemption from Canada's drug laws
- Forsberg hoping he's healed enough to play against Franzen's Red Wings on Tuesday
- STMicroelectronics swings to 1st-quarter loss, hurt by restructuring and other charges
- Audiences adopt 'Baby Mama' as $17.4 million box-office favorite
- Republican Party demands networks stop running ad on McCain's `100 Years' comment
- Ecuador considers enshrining women's right to sexual pleasure
- Clinton focuses on Obama's opposition to gas tax holiday, Obama challenges McCain
- Is any area really `recession-proof'? US expert offers list, and locals agree
- Canadian Autoworkers president says union agrees to outline of tentative Ford contract
- Social networking applications can pose security risks
- US: Demand for small cars, crossovers soars along with gas prices
- US presses to complete border fence, even as Americans are split on the concept
- Procter & Gamble chief discusses consumer strategies
- Zimbabwe's opposition leaders unite, order Mugabe to concede election defeat
- North Carolina Gov. Mike Easley endorses Clinton for president
- Vietnam prepares to welcome Olympic torch for international relay
- NY cardinal criticizes Rudy Giuliani for taking Communion during papal visit
- US Supreme Court says states do not discriminate by demanding photo ID from voters
- Truckers protesting high price of gasoline descend on Washington, hold rally at Capitol
- Spitzer call girl sues 'Girls Gone Wild' for $10 million over 2003 spring break film
- FDA rejects Merck experimental cholesterol drug, seeks more information from company
- Former Pixar CFO facing possible SEC charges over alleged stock option abuses
- Vietnam prepares to welcome Olympic torch for international relay
- National Hockey League Glance
- Brazil to announce Amazon development plan
- Biron's big saves, three-goal burst lead Flyers to 2-1 series lead over Canadiens
- Brazil to face Canada, Venezuela in friendlies in US
- Ronaldo involved in altercation with transvestites in Brazil
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Mussina, Yankees do just enough for 5-2 win over Indians and split of 4-game series
- Howard has another 20-20 as Magic beat Raptors 102-92 to advance to second round of playoffs
- Truckers protesting high price of fuel descend on Washington, hold rally at Capitol
- France's top envoy meets Colombian president to discuss rebel-held hostages
- Nauru political deadlock ends with election giving majority to government party
- Nauru political deadlock ends with election giving majority to government party
- Small leftist rebel group proposes cease-fire with Mexican government
- Myanmar PM to get neighborly welcome in Thailand with home-cooked dinner by Thai leader
- Oil prices drop to mid-US$118 a barrel as supply concerns ease and dollar steadies
- Oil prices drop to mid-US$118 a barrel as supply concerns ease and dollar steadies
- Survey: Paying for gas tops list of economic problems, more than job woes, health concerns
- Man convicted in NYC of plot to carve up cadavers, including Alistair Cooke's
- Survey finds millionaires see US economy as weak, but expect improvement next year
- Rio Tinto strikes tax deal with Indonesia on Sulawesi nickel mine
- Rio Tinto strikes tax deal with Indonesia on Sulawesi nickel mine
- Malaysia's king urges lawmakers to protect racial peace as he opens new Parliament
- Behind the scenes of 'Scarlet,' the TV show that wasn't
- Malaysia's king urges lawmakers to protect racial peace as he opens new Parliament
- Controversial Taiwanese writer Bo Yang dies
- Philippines to permanently ban foreigners from receiving kidneys for transplant
- American League Leaders
- Fiji ruler says no return to pre-coup system, casting doubt on timetable for democracy
- Fiji ruler says no return to pre-coup system, casting doubt on timetable for democracy
- Fed poised to cut rates; may take a break after that
- US Senate debates how to make aviation system safer, less congested, more efficient
- National Basketball Association
- National Basketball Association
- Stone Temple Pilots singer Weiland pleads no contest to drunken driving charge
- GM to lay off 3,550 by axing 1 shift each at 4 pickup, large SUV factories due to weak sales
- Lack of financing leads Aloha Airlines to shut down cargo division
- Iranian president visits New Delhi for talks on gas pipeline agreement
- Former Pixar CFO facing possible SEC charges over alleged stock option abuses
- Deutsche Bank reports write-downs totaling euro2.7 billion in 1st-quarter; euro141 million net loss
- South Korea's financial regulator says resolution of Lone Star bank sale unlikely soon
- South Korea's financial regulator says resolution of Lone Star bank sale unlikely soon
- Clinton focuses on Obama's opposition to gas tax holiday, Obama challenges McCain
- Taiwan hopes to attract Chinese tourists with rich culture, free society
- Taiwan hopes to attract Chinese tourists with rich culture, free society
- Rebels suspected in attack on East Timor's prime minister surrender
- Insurer Allianz says it expects 1st-quarter write-downs of euro900 million
- Mussina, Yankees do just enough for 5-2 win over Indians and split of 4-game series
- National League Leaders
- Dan Haren pitches into 8th inning, hits RBI double for Arizona in 5-3 win over Astros
- Heated presidential campaign increasingly souring Democrats on rival candidates
- Howard has another 20-20 as Magic beat Raptors 102-92 to advance to second round of playoffs
- Shell reports 1Q earnings rise 25 percent to US$9.08 billion
- Australian government to spend US$12.1 billion on water conservation
- German retailer Metro reports euro15 million 1st-quarter loss
- Shell reports 1Q earnings rise 25 percent to US$9.08 billion
- Malaysia: Opposition leader Anwar returns to Parliament, but only as spouse guest
- Malaysia: Opposition leader Anwar returns to Parliament, but only as spouse guest
- BP 1Q profit up 63 percent vs. year ago
- Insurer Allianz says it expects 1st-quarter write-downs of euro900 million
- Midwest trading halted on Australia exchange pending announcement on Sinosteel bid
- Midwest trading halted on Australia exchange pending announcement on Sinosteel bid
- Automaker BMW says 1st-quarter profit slips to euro487 million
- Countdown clock reaches 100 days in politically charged Beijing Olympics
- Pro-China activists rally ahead of torch relay in Vietnam
- Auto components and tire maker Continental reports euro166.8 million 1st-quarter profit
- China sentences 17 to terms of 3 years to life in jail for alleged roles in Tibet riots
- Countdown clock reaches 100 days in politically charged Beijing Olympics
- Finnair 1Q profit plunges 41 percent despite growth in traffic, sales
- Philippines to permanently ban foreigners from receiving kidneys for transplant
- Pro-China activists rally ahead of torch relay in Vietnam
- Pro-China activists rally ahead of torch relay in Vietnam
- Eurotunnel announces rights offer of more than euro900 million
- HBOS PLC plans 4 billion pound rights issue to strengthen cash position
- KPN reports 7 percent rise in first quarter net profit
- Oil prices drop toward US$118 a barrel as supply concerns ease and dollar strengthens
- Oil prices drop toward US$118 a barrel as supply concerns ease and dollar strengthens
- Banco Santander reports 1st quarter profits up 22 percent
- Germany's IKB bank, ravaged by subprime crisis, posts 6-month loss of euro1 billion
- Wife of Thailand's ousted leader pleads not guilty, calls anti-graft agency illegitimate
- Government report says Aborigines' living standards well behind other Australians
- Germany's IKB bank, ravaged by subprime crisis, posts 6-month loss of euro1 billion
- South Korea plans to deport Chinese involved in violent clashes at Seoul Olympic relay
- Midwest recommends raised Sinosteel bid
- Midwest recommends raised Sinosteel bid
- Witnesses: police arrest seven ahead of torch relay in Vietnam
- Witnesses: police arrest seven ahead of torch relay in Vietnam
- Deutsche Bank reports write-downs totaling euro2.7 billion in 1st-quarter; euro141 million net loss
- Shell reports 1Q earnings rise 25 percent to US$9.08 billion
- Afghan intelligence chief: Karzai was warned of plot to kill him
- Italy's new parliament convenes for the first time
- Scandinavian airline SAS posts wider loss in first quarter, cuts 1,000 jobs
- Thailand to sell rice from government stockpile to keep domestic price low
- Thailand to sell rice from government stockpile to keep domestic price low
- Australian carrier Virgin Blue raises fares, blames fuel costs
- Australian carrier Virgin Blue raises fares, blames fuel costs
- Auto components and tire maker Continental reports euro166.8 million 1st-quarter profit
- Report: Beijing organizers tell Carrefour to stop use of copyrighted Olympics caps
- Report: Beijing organizers tell Carrefour to stop use of copyrighted Olympics caps
- HSBC, Lone Star extend deadline for purchase of Korean bank
- HSBC, Lone Star extend deadline for purchase of Korean bank
- BP 1Q profit rises 63 percent from a year ago
- Singapore's central bank says GDP to grow at more sustainable rate in 2008
- Singapore's central bank says GDP to grow at more sustainable rate in 2008
- German retailer Metro reports euro15 million 1st-quarter loss
- Insurer Allianz says it expects 1st-quarter write-downs of euro900 million
- Witnesses: police arrest several ahead of torch relay in Vietnam
- Witnesses: police arrest several ahead of torch relay in Vietnam
- Oil prices drops below US$118 a barrel as supply concerns ease and dollar strengthens
- Oil prices drops below US$118 a barrel as supply concerns ease and dollar strengthens
- China's Sohu.com says 1Q profit quadruples on advertising, game revenues
- Nordea Bank reports 2 percent drop in first-quarter profit
- China's Sohu.com says 1Q profit quadruples on advertising, game revenues
- BP 1Q profit rises 63 percent from a year ago
- China confirms Hu to visit Japan in first trip by Chinese president to Japan in 10 years
- China's key stock index rises 1.4 percent as companies report strong quarterly earnings
- China's key stock index rises 1.4 percent as companies report strong quarterly earnings
- Countdown clock reaches 100 days in politically charged Beijing Olympics
- Countdown clock reaches 100 days in politically charged Beijing Olympics
- Tunisair says it agrees firm orders for 16 Airbus planes and options on 4 more
- Euro lower against dollar ahead of Fed meeting, falling French consumer confidence
- Malaysian Islamic body rejects proposed conversion rule meant to ease religious tensions
- Witnesses: police arrest several ahead of torch relay in Vietnam
- HBOS PLC plans 4 billion pound rights issue to strengthen cash position
- Midwest recommends raised Sinosteel bid, turning hostile takeover friendly
- Number of new home mortgages hits 15-year low in U.K. in March
- Sven-Goran Eriksson's agent says coach unlikely to be at Manchester City next season
- Scandinavian airline SAS posts wider loss in first quarter, cuts 1,000 jobs
- 48-hour strike at Scottish oil refinery ends
- Italy's new parliament meets for first time, to elect speakers
- Sven-Goran Eriksson's agent says coach unlikely to be at Manchester City next season
- Banco Santander reports 1st quarter profits up 22 percent
- China confirms Hu to visit Japan in first trip by Chinese president to Japan in 10 years
- Ishii wins All Japan open weight judo title, Olympic berth
- Ishii wins All Japan open weight judo title, Olympic berth
- Taiwan hopes to attract Chinese tourists with rich culture, free society
- Taiwan hopes to attract Chinese tourists with rich culture, free society
- HSBC, Lone Star Funds extend contract for purchase of South Korean bank
- HSBC, Lone Star Funds extend contract for purchase of South Korean bank
- Tottenham set to match its record transfer to acquire Croatia playmaker Luka Modric
- Last-place Livorno fires Camolese and rehires Orsi for final 3 games of season
- Opposition seeks release of supporters; Mugabe under pressure before Security Council talks
- US dollar mostly higher, gold down in European morning trading
- East Timor president meets rebel who tried to kill him, in tearful surrender
- Chinese bank ICBC says 1Q profit jumps 77 percent on lending, fee growth, lower taxes
- Chinese bank ICBC says 1Q profit jumps 77 percent on lending, fee growth, lower taxes
- Alitalia unions to meet group of Italian investors
- Oil prices drops below US$118 a barrel as supply concerns ease and dollar strengthens
- Clashes between Turkish soldiers and Kurdish rebels kill 3
- Automaker Daimler says 1st-quarter net profit slips to euro1.3 billion
- Michelin shares drop after tire maker warns of lower profits this year
- HSBC, Lone Star Funds extend contract for purchase of South Korean bank
- HSBC, Lone Star Funds extend contract for purchase of South Korean bank
- Hoggard named in England Lions team for chance to show he deserves test recall against N.Z.
- Two pro-Tibet activists detained at Hong Kong airport
- Champions League: Riise, Liverpool hoping to bounce back against Chelsea
- Hong Kong's key stock index rises 0.97 percent, Chinese earnings boost sentiment
- Hong Kong's key stock index rises 0.97 percent, Chinese earnings boost sentiment
- Sven-Goran Eriksson's agent says coach unlikely to be at Manchester City next season
- 2 pro-Tibet activists detained at Hong Kong airport
- Oscar Pistorius appeals to sports court to overturn Olympic ban
- BP 1Q profit rises 63 percent from a year ago
- Italian Olympic Committee to test new high-tech swimsuits
- Five jailed after tainted Chinese drug kills more than a dozen
- Five jailed after tainted Chinese drug kills more than a dozen
- Residents of Cental Asia's poorest nation asked to donate to major hydroelectric project
- NY mayor to write new book of tips on business and politics: 'Do The Hard Things First'
- Richard Wagner festival foundation board convenes; successor for Wolfgang Wagner on agenda
- InBev warns it will hike beer prices as commodity costs surge
- South Korea plans to deport Chinese involved in violent clashes at Seoul Olympic relay
- Shell reports 1Q earnings rise 25 percent to US$9.08 billion
- McCain wants to shift health insurance from employers to marketplace
- US Senate panel questioning environmental officials on chemical risk assessment program
- Wagner festival director Wolfgang Wagner will step down after decades
- EU seeks warmer ties with Russia but faces objections from Lithuania
- Bird flu virus detected in dead swans found in northeast Japan
- Residents of Cental Asia's poorest nation asked to donate to major hydroelectric project
- Bird flu virus detected in dead swans found in northeast Japan
- Wimbledon prize money up by 4.7 percent; winners to get 750,000 pounds
- Airbus CEO confident of meeting A380 superjumbo delivery schedule
- London's FTSE-100 index up 10.0 points at 6100.4
- Automaker Daimler says 1st-quarter net profit slips to euro1.3 billion
- Witnesses: police arrest several ahead of torch relay in Vietnam
- 48-hour strike at Scottish oil refinery ends; power restored to key pipeline
- Benitez highlights referee's 'curious' record ahead of Liverpool's semifinal at Chelsea
- STMicro shares rise despite 1st-quarter loss on restructuring and other charges
- Taiwan airlines post big losses on fuel costs
- Taiwan airlines post big losses on fuel costs
- Finland's Amer Sports see reduction in 1Q net loss, sales fall 5 percent
- Saudi governor orders haircuts for men who hit on women in public places
- Airbus says Tunisair agrees to buy 16 planes
- Myanmar PM gets neighborly welcome in Thailand with home-cooked dinner by Thai leader
- No. 1 rice exporter Thailand not facing shortages, export group says, amid soaring prices
- No. 1 rice exporter Thailand not facing shortages, export group says, amid soaring prices
- No. 1 rice exporter Thailand not facing shortages, export group says, amid soaring prices
- No. 1 rice exporter Thailand not facing shortages, export group says, amid soaring prices
- Italy's new parliament meets for first time, to elect speakers
- Heated presidential campaign souring Demorats on rival candidates
- UEFA boss Platini to visit Poland, Ukraine in July to check Euro 2012 progress
- Heated presidential campaign souring Democrats on rival candidates
- InBev warns it will hike beer prices as commodity costs surge
- Wagner festival director Wolfgang Wagner will step down after decades
- Avon 1st-quarter profit rises as international results offset decline in North America
- EU puts pressure on China, others to impose arms embargo on Zimbabwe
- Corning 1Q profit more than triples, lifted by demand for glass used for TV, computer screens
- Introduction of drug testing at British Open is delayed
- British tourist dies in New Zealand after riverboarding accident traps her among rocks
- North American sales decline sends Office Depot 1st-quarter profit down 55 percent
- Nordea Bank reports 2 percent drop in first-quarter profit
- Archer Daniels Midland 3rd-quarter profit rises 42 percent, beats Wall Street's estimates
- New syndication pact for "CSI" franchise helps CBS report 14 pct profit rise in 1st-qtr
- Indian stock index rises 2.1 percent, led by technology stocks, banks
- Indian stock index rises 2.1 percent, led by technology stocks, banks
- Witnesses: police arrest several ahead of torch relay in Vietnam
- Wagner festival director Wolfgang Wagner will step down after decades
- Lufthansa CEO says he'll step down at end of 2010
- MasterCard's 1st-qtr profit more than doubles on increased spending outside the US
- Countrywide posts 1st-qtr loss of $893 million as it takes $1.5 billion loan-loss provision
- Italy's new parliament meets for first time, to elect speakers
- Brussels Airlines says it's in talks on joining aviation alliance
- Valero 1st-quarter profit tumbles 77 pct as higher oil prices reduced margins
- 2 pro-Tibet activists stopped at Hong Kong airport ahead of torch relay
- Royal Birkdale course lengthened for British Open among other changes
- Most Asian markets rise as investors upbeat about Chinese earnings results
- Most Asian markets rise as investors upbeat about Chinese earnings results
- Archer Daniels Midland 3rd-quarter profit rises 42 percent, beats Wall Street's estimates
- Bush to hold news conference on America's economic anxieties
- Saudi governor orders haircuts for men who hit on women in public places
- Heated presidential campaign souring Democrats on rival candidates
- New syndication pact for "CSI" franchise helps CBS report 14 pct profit rise in 1st-qtr
- Waste Management 1st-quarter profit rises as higher pricing offsets lower volumes
- US Steel says 1Q earnings fall 14 percent on weakness in Europe, tubular businesses
- Pakistan government strained over reinstatement of judges ousted by Musharraf
- Pakistan government strained over reinstatement of judges ousted by Musharraf
- South Korea plans to deport Chinese involved in violent clashes at Seoul Olympic relay
- US Taiwan envoy says support for island can help it forge mainland ties
- S&P says US home prices fall by 12.7 percent in February, 17 metro areas post record declines
- EU nations agree to sign pre-membership pact with Serbia, not implement it
- MasterCard profit more than doubles as card use abroad rises
- Heated presidential campaign souring Democrats on rival candidates
- Bush to hold news conference at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430GMT) on Americans' economic anxiety
- Olympic torch draws cheers in Vietnam on final international stop
- World-record holder Asafa Powell out for two months due to chest injury
- Office Depot 1Q profit falls on North American sales decline
- Honorary chairman of Taiwan's incoming ruling party meets Chinese President Hu Jintao
- Oil refiner Valero 1Q profit drops on lower margins
- Dutch NXP buys Conexant's set top box operations for at least $110 million
- Clinton picks up prized endorsement in North Carolina ahead of May 6 Democratic primary
- Heated presidential campaign souring Democrats on rival candidates
- EU seeks warmer ties with Russia but faces objections from Lithuania
- Zimbabwe opposition supporters released before Security Council talks
- Wimbledon prize money up by 4.7 percent; winners to get 750,000 pounds
- IBM increases dividend 25 percent, reasserting confidence
- Bob Dylan, Chuck Berry join lineup for 3rd Virgin Mobile Festival in Baltimore
- Mail-order chicks get luxury home at fancy Manhattan building, at least for a while
- BP and Shell post forecast-busting first quarter profits on back of record oil prices
- US stocks mixed with investors wary of consumer data, Fed
- Clashes between Turkish soldiers and Kurdish rebels kill 3
- Singapore records 422 HIV cases in 2007; urges high-risk groups to go for regular tests
- Dutch chemicals maker DSM reports 27 percent rise in first-quarter net profit
- Odonkor may be recalled to Germany's Euro 2008 squad, says coach Joachim Loew
- MasterCard profit more than doubles as card use abroad rises
- Olympic torch draws cheers in Vietnam on final international stop
- Female teachers in Saudi Arabia die in alarming numbers on daily commute to schools
- US stocks edge lower with investors wary of consumer data, Fed
- Iranian president visits New Delhi for talks on gas pipeline agreement
- US home price index sinks at record clip in February
- FIFA lifts suspension of Albania over alleged interference
- US panel cites health, envirnmental concerns about huge factory-like farms
- US consumer confidence drops in April on inflation, job worries
- ATP-Barcelona Open Results
- Heated presidential campaign increasingly souring Democrats on rival candidates
- Declines in Europe, tubular lower US Steel profit
- Heated presidential campaign souring Democrats on rival candidates
- Trading of Roma shares suspended amid reports Soros has withdrawn offer to buy club
- 2 pro-Tibet activists stopped at Hong Kong airport ahead of torch relay
- Siemens says internal investigation has uncovered several incidents of corruption
- Clinton picks up prized endorsement in North Carolina ahead of May 6 Democratic primary
- Corning 1Q profit surges on strong demand for glass
- US consumer confidence drops in April on inflation, job worries
- Police videotape confirms mysterious nighttime flashes, loud blasts, but cause still unknown
- EU seeks warmer ties with Russia but fails to overcome objections from Lithuania
- Nigeria's Supreme Court opens case seeking overrule of 2007 presidential election
- US mortgage lender Countrywide loses $893 million in 1Q on rising loss reserve
- Airbus in major review of A380 superjumbo delivery schedule at critical phase
- Defending champion Kohlschreiber pulls out of BMW Open due to illness
- Barred from Tour of France and Giro d'Italia, Astana invited to race at Vuelta
- Wimbledon Prize Money List
- Hong Kong deports 3rd pro-Tibet activist
- Bush exhorts US Congress to act more aggressively on slumping economy
- S&P index shows housing slump deepening; US home prices plunge by record 12.7 pct in Feb.
- Oil prices drops below US$117 a barrel as supply concerns ease and dollar strengthens
- BP and Shell post forecast-busting first quarter profits on back of record oil prices
- Steel maker ArcelorMittal strikes iron ore supply deal with Brazil's Vale
- Heated presidential campaign souring Democrats on rival candidates
- Bush exhorts US Congress to act more aggressively on slumping economy
- US consumer confidence drops in April on inflation, job worries
- Internet betting companies win court case pitting them against Roland Garros
- US stocks fall as investors wary of consumer data, Fed decision
- Pakistan government strained over reinstatement of judges ousted by Musharraf
- Hornets' Byron Scott chosen NBA's coach of the year
- Siemens says internal investigation has uncovered several incidents of corruption
- Barred from Tour of France and Giro d'Italia, Astana invited to race at Vuelta
- Guyana banns Jamaican singer 'Bounty Killer' over violence
- Hong Kong deports 3 pro-Tibet activists ahead of torch relay
- Bush exhorts US lawmakers to move more aggressively on housing and education
- Migrants worry about new Rome mayor who has promised crime crackdown
- Nepal deports US climber found on Everest with 'Free Tibet' banner
- Oil prices drop as demand falls amid supply growth expectations; dollar strengthens
- HSBC, Lone Star Funds extend contract for purchase of South Korean bank
- Berlusconi clashes with EU over emergency funding, says state railroad could buy Alitalia
- HSBC, Lone Star Funds extend contract for purchase of South Korean bank
- France picks outspoken China critic as flag bearer at Olympic opening ceremony
- McCain wants to change how Americans get their health insurance, shifting to an open market
- Obama dismisses rivals' call for gas tax suspension as pure politics
- Canas, Wawrinka, Tursunov win first-rounders in Barcelona
- China's Liang Wenbo to meet 147-man O'Sullivan
- United face problems before Barcelona game
- Flyers defeat Canadiens to take a 2-1 lead in the series
- Adebayor hits hat-trick as Arsenal crush Derby
- Mussina, Yankees do enough
- Bryant helps Lakers sweep Denver
- Rebounding New Orleans invites you to have fun
- Taiwan shares end lower over earnings prospects
- Taiwan Semiconductor posts gains driven by sales of electronics chips
- Shell reports 25 percent rise in 1Q earnings
- Greenback edges higher in Asia ahead of Fed meeting
- Singapore may miss 2008 growth target, officials say
- Wall Street ends mixed amid economic jitters
- Visa profit jumps 28 percent with global use of credit cards
- Manila says self-sufficiency in rice at least 3 years away
- American Airlines to charge US$25 for second checked bag
- Iran and India set to discuss stalled gas pipeline project
- GM sets 3,550 layoffs due to weak demand
- Deutsche Bank abandons targets for '08 due to global financial crisis
- BP reports profit jump of 63% in Q1 in comparison to 2007
- Australia outlines US$12b plan to secure water supplies
- U.N. to set up force to tackle food crisis
- Record price for men in underwear at China auction
- New Zealand scientists begin thawing of giant squid corpse
- Egyptian film stars seek to shatter stigma of AIDS
- Fertility test claims to measure 'ovarian reserves'
- Bollywood star starts blog
- Britney Spears re-stars on CBS
- British singer Estelle shines on new album
- TV series turns out to be 'plain sneaky'
- Schools use cash as an incentive to boost attendance and scores
- Floating turbines may join Norway's offshore rigs
- MOE distance learning narrows the digital gap
- China warns Dalai Lama to stop Olympics sabotage,while South Korea threatens Chinese deportations
- EU urges halt on sales of arms to Zimbabwe
- Italy's new parliament convenes
- Prosecutor turned defense witness calls Guantanamo tribunals tainted reports
- Myanmar chief gets neighborly welcome
- Po Yang's life for human rights
- Thousands of kids sold 'like cabbages' into labor slavery, newspaper claims
- High speed to blame for PRC train disaster, official says
- Hussein's top lieutenant trial in Iraq delayed, judge says
- Three tornadoes leave hundreds hurt in U.S. hurt
- Incoming president's land restoration policy questioned
- High Speed Rail brings Taiwan a modern look
- Incoming minister of education agrees with non-standardized books
- Fate of Democracy Hall to be decided by public
- Huang regrets new rejection of nation's bid to join WHO
- Officials track down importer of tainted coconuts
- Hu Jintao meets Lien Chan in sign of improving relations
- New York dancers to dance with local students
- Diageo's "Keep Walking Fund" to seek for 10 dreamers
- Viruses spread in PRC, Korea, report says
- Celebrated human rights activist Bo Yang dies at age of 89
- President-elect Ma defends decision in appointing Lai
- Hotel Kuva Chateau offers High Speed Rail Room Package
- New mango variety developed in southern Taiwan
- Shipment of tainted coconuts makes its way to Taiwan's markets
- KMT honorary chairman, CPC chief meet in Beijing
- Bo Yang praised as `epitome of humanitarianism'
- Premier discounts 'no bills to review' allegation
- Planting fallow farmland will help combat energy crisis: VP-elect
- Taiwan's press freedom rated best in East Asia
- Computex Taipei 2008 to be bigger than ever
- Lai urged to reject appointment as MAC chief
- AIT chief hopes for closer cooperation with incoming administration
- President-elect assuages controversy over selection of MAC chair
- President-elect vows to attract funds back to Taiwan
- 45 percent of Taiwan voters favor cross-strait status quo: poll
- Chinese, foreign spouses should be treated equally: incoming CLA head
- Soochow University mulls regulating professor-commentators
- Taiwan aims to take lion's share of global high-end bicycle market
- Alishan alpine train resumes operations
- Seven days of rain predicted for most parts of Taiwan: CWB
- Lai says she agrees to 1992 consensus
- Obama camp assesses Wright damage, Democrats battle disunity before important votes
- Airbus in major review of A380 superjumbo delivery schedule at critical phase
- US consumer confidence deteriorates further in April amid inflation and job worries
- Uma Thurman's mother says accused stalker needs medical attention
- Iraq's oil industry falters, foreign companies stay away due to violence, report shows
- Werder Bremen may give striker Klasnic contract extension despite lawsuit
- Large Chilean copper mine again closed by strike
- US panel cites health, environmental concers about huge factory-like farms
- US stocks fall as investors wary of consumer data, Fed decision
- Bush exhorts US lawmakers to move more aggressively on housing and education
- US dollar mixed, gold down in European morning trading
- Siemens says internal investigation has uncovered several incidents of corruption
- Obama dismisses rivals' call for gas tax suspension as pure politics
- US dollar mixed, gold down in European trading
- British Airways says it will increase fuel surcharges due to high oil prices
- London's FTSE 100 index down 1 point at 6,089.4
- Bush accuses Congress of dragging its feet on addressing US economic problems
- All cricket stake-holders will benefit from Twenty20 deal with American billionaire, says ECB
- Archer Daniels Midland 3rd-quarter profit rises 42 percent, beats Wall Street's estimates
- Wagner festival director Wolfgang Wagner will step down after decades
- IBM opens shareholder meeting with 25 percent increase in dividend
- Zimbabwe opposition's No. 2 urges UN to appoint special envoy to assess crisis
- Bush says US farm bill would not help with rising food prices
- EU nations sign pre-membership pact with Serbia, but hold off on implementing it
- Oil prices fall as demand continues to slip, supply concerns ease and the dollar strengthens
- `Dancing With the Stars' contestant Cristian de la Fuente suffers severe arm cramp
- Lennon's `Give Peace A Chance' lyrics to be auctioned in July
- Afghan security chiefs knew of plot to kill Karzai; bomb kills 18 Afghans
- Champions League: Riise, Liverpool hoping to bounce back against Chelsea
- Heated presidential campaign souring Democrats on rival candidates
- Werder Bremen may give striker Klasnic contract extension despite lawsuit
- McCain wants to change how Americans get their health insurance, shifting to an open market
- Wimbledon refuses to bow to pressure to schedule play on middle Sunday
- Democrats say Bush administration injecting politics EPA's toxic chemical health assessments
- EU nations sign pre-membership pact with Serbia, but hold off on implementing it
- Zimbabwe opposition's No. 2 urges UN to appoint special envoy to assess crisis
- Iranian president visits New Delhi for talks on gas pipeline agreement
- Fed poised to cut rates, may take a breather after that as it battles economic crosscurrents
- Report: Iraq's oil industry not attracting foreign companies
- Champions League: Riise, Liverpool hoping to bounce back against Chelsea
- Zvonareva, Srebotnik advance to second round at Prague Open
- Alleged Jimi Hendrix sex tape to be released by Vivid Entertainment
- Gonzalez advances at BMW Open; Kohlschreiber pulls out due to illness
- Police in Maryland town make arrest in case of mysterious nighttime flashes and loud blasts
- New Orleans Hornets' Scott overwhelmingly chosen as NBA coach of the year
- Families of contaminated heparin victims in US tell stories of deaths
- Union and Scottish oil refinery owners say they are considering pension deal
- Oracle completes $8.5 billion acquisition of BEA Systems in biggest deal since 2005
- Heated presidential campaign souring Democrats on rival candidates
- FIA doctor calls for safety improvements in F1 following Kovalainen's crash in Spain
- Bush refuses to criticize Middle East trip by former President Carter
- As US Airways ponders another merger, industry observers wonder how many is too many
- Tour de Romandie Results
- Tour de Romandie Results
- Gold futures dive as dollar strengthens, crude oil retreats
- Families of contaminated heparin victims in US tell stories of deaths
- Computer maker Dell to cut 250 jobs in its European base of Ireland
- Countrywide posts 1st-qtr loss of $893M as it takes $1.5B loan-loss provision
- Mark Cavendish of Britain wins time-trial prologue to open Tour de Romandie
- Obama says he is outraged by former pastor's comments; saddened by spectacle
- Heated presidential campaign souring Democrats on rival candidates
- Obama says rivals Clinton, McCain pandering with their gas tax holiday proposals
- Families of contaminated heparin victims in US tell stories of deaths
- IOC strikes rights deal in Japan for two Olympic Games
- Owner loses appeal, held liable in 1993 World Trade Center bombing
- Oil prices fall as demand continues to slip, supply concerns ease and the dollar strengthens
- WTA-Grand Prix SAR Results
- Gold down
- NBA Coaches of the Year
- Oil prices fall as demand continues to slip, supply concerns ease and the dollar strengthens
- Sixth-seeded Alisa Kleybanova of Russia advances to second round in Morocco
- Venezuela's Chavez seeks agreement with steel maker Sidor over nationalization
- Obama says he's outraged by former pastor's comments, saddened by spectacle
- EU: Russia must show restraint in standoff with Georgia
- Heated presidential campaign souring Democrats on rival candidates
- IMF approves changes to increase votes of developing countries
- Ronaldo goes into hiding in Brazil after run-in with cross-dressing prostitutes
- Larry Brown hired as coach of the Michael Jordan-led Bobcats in 9th NBA job
- Gary Snyder wins $100,000 Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize
- Gonzalez advances at BMW Open; Kohlschreiber pulls out due to illness
- Brazilian director Fernando Mereilles' 'Blindness' to open Cannes Film Festival
- Families of contaminated heparin victims in US tell stories of deaths
- Large Chilean copper mine again closed by strike, Codelco reports losses
- CONCACAF Champions Cup: Pachuca, Saprissa compete for ticket to Japan
- Bush meets with new UN representative to Afghanistan
- France picks outspoken China critic as flag bearer at Olympic opening ceremony
- Bush rhetoric on energy strays from the facts
- Nalbandian rallies to defeat Calleri and advance to round of 16 at Barcelona Open
- Alleged Jimi Hendrix sex tape to be released by Vivid Entertainment
- US stocks mixed with investors wary before Fed's rate decision
- Presbyterian Church rules US minister who officiated gay weddings didn't break church law
- Giant inflatable pig lost after floating off during Roger Waters' set at Coachella
- Singer Mya breaks her left foot and postpones her Broadway debut in `Chicago'
- Champions League Glance
- Scholes scores for Man United to beat Barcelona 1-0 and advance to Champions League final
- Champions League Glance
- US dollar climbs against euro, UK pound ahead of Fed meeting
- Ronaldo goes into hiding in Brazil after run-in with cross-dressing prostitutes
- Heated presidential campaign souring Democrats on rival candidates
- Top Michigan Democrats suggest new plan for splitting delegates in presidential race
- Jelena Dokic loses opener in Fez in rare appearance on WTA Tour
- Scholes scores for Man United to beat Barcelona 1-0 and advance to Champions League final
- Marking annual Holocaust Memorial Day, survivors turn their anger inward
- Obama says he's outraged by former pastor's comments, saddened by spectacle
- WTA-Grand Prix SAR Results
- Gold futures dive as dollar strengthens, crude oil retreats
- Robert Mao to replace Edgar Masri as 3Com CEO in wake of failed buyout
- US stocks mixed with investors wary before Fed's rate decision
- Democrats say Bush administration injecting politics into US agency toxic chemical assessments
- Jelena Dokic loses opener in Fez in rare appearance on WTA Tour
- New CEO at 3Com, named in wake of failed buyout, will be based in China
- ATP-Barcelona Open Results
- Weak earnings expected to pile on the trouble at General Motors
- Scholes makes up for missing 1999 triumph by sending Man United to final
- Nalbandian rallies to defeat Calleri and advance to round of 16 at Barcelona Open
- Power failure hits Caracas and large swath of Venezeula
- Power failure hits Caracas and large swath of Venezuela
- Scholes scores, Man United beats Barcelona 1-0 to reach Champions League final
- Giant inflatable pig lost after floating off during Roger Waters' set at Coachella
- Scholes makes up for missing 1999 triumph by sending Man United to final
- Power failure hits Caracas and large swath of Venezuela
- As US Airways ponders another merger, industry observers wonder how many is too many
- Buffalo Bills reap windfall, to receive $78 million to play 8 NFL games in Toronto
- Ronaldo in hiding in Brazil after incident with prostitutes prompts probe
- Bush, congressional Democrats seem headed for veto confrontation on Iraq was financing bill
- Zimbabwe opposition's No. 2 calls for UN special envoy, but Security Council is divided
- Despite Champions League exit, Spanish League flop, Rijkaard won't quit
- Committee faults News Corp.'s handling of Brauchli's departure from Wall Street Journal
- British banking official: house prices could fall 30 percent
- Study estimates wide range of possible energy cost increases from climate bill
- Chile's LAN Airlines: First-quarter earnings up 5.8 percent
- Canadian politicians hold hearings over Canadian Guantanamo Bay detainee
- Weak earnings expected to pile on the trouble at General Motors
- Families of contaminated heparin victims in US tell stories of deaths
- USGA contemplates a daunting wedge at Torrey Pines
- Presbyterian Church rules US minister who officiated gay weddings didn't break church law
- Latest equestrian fall could lead to new safety rules, suspensions for mishandled jumps
- Japan's jobless rate slips to 3.8 percent in March
- Japan's jobless rate slips to 3.8 percent in March
- Global tourism industry struggles to shrink its environmental footprint
- Global tourism industry struggles to shrink its environmental footprint
- Abused Afghan women often end up in jail
- David Blaine's next stunt, holding breath under water, to be conducted on Winfrey's show
- World Golf Glance
- On eve of annual Holocaust Memorial Day, survivors angry with their advocacy group
- Obama blasts Rev. Wright, says his former pastor gave comfort to those who prey on hate
- EU nations sign pre-membership pact with Serbia, but hold off on implementing it
- Prosecutors decline to charge rapper Vanilla Ice after wife recants abuse allegation
- Champions League: Manchester United sets up first all-English final
- UEFA Cup: Bayern counting reasons for confidence in semi at Zenit; Fiorentina hosts Rangers
- Police kill major Colombian drug trafficker wanted in the US
- Adam Scott's vexing label: Best to never even contend in a major
- Amid struggling economy, Bush says lawmakers are not moving aggressively on economic woes
- Activists hope to revive immigration debate in time for the US presidential election
- Big Brown trainer Rick Dutrow Jr. makes his presence felt at the Kentucky Derby
- Japan's industrial output falls 3.1 percent in March
- Chelsea Clinton stumps for her mother in Puerto Rico
- Japan's industrial output falls 3.1 percent in March
- Researchers devise health, happiness index to monitor moods much as Dow Jones does stocks
- Actress Julia Ormond backs anti-trafficking bill in California
- Colombian police kill major drug lord wanted by US
- Hong Kong deports 3 pro-Tibet activists ahead of Olympic torch arrival
- Iranian president visits India for talks on energy cooperation
- Pakistani peace talks underline end of Musharraf era, but could backfire on new government
- Countdown clock reaches 100 days in politically charged Beijing Olympics
- Countdown clock reaches 100 days in politically charged Beijing Olympics
- Power failure hits Caracas and large swath of Venezuela
- Nepal deports US climber found on Everest with 'Free Tibet' banner
- Small leftist rebel group proposes cease-fire with Mexican government
- New CEO at 3Com, named in wake of failed buyout, will be based in China
- Champions League: Beaten Barcelona coach Rijkaard won't enjoy first all-English final
- Venezuelan lawmakers declare steel maker 'public utility'
- MLB's new investigative unit probing player identity theft, as well as doping
- Japan's industrial output falls 3.1 percent in March
- Army leaders offer 'no excuse' for poor condition of barracks, order wider inspections
- Carly Simon: Nobody does it better than Brooke White on "American Idol"
- David Blaine's next stunt, holding breath under water, to be conducted on Winfrey's show
- Venezuela's Chavez seeks agreement with steel maker Sidor over nationalization
- Ex-UCLA hospital worker accused of selling celebrities' records
- Arroyo: Philippines will need to keep importing rice until at least 2013
- Bird flu kills young boy in hardest-hit Indonesia
- Senate intelligence panel votes to limit CIA interrogations, ban waterboarding
- Colombian police kill major drug trafficker in raid on ranch
- Top Michigan Democrats suggest new plan for splitting delegates between Clinton and Obama
- Parents, employees of Uma Thurman testify at trial of man accused of stalking the actress
- Oil prices steady at mid-US$115 after steep slide in the previous session
- Copa Libertadores: Mexico's Atlas beats Lanus 1-0 to end last unbeaten streak
- 'Girls Gone Wild' releases video of call girl agreeing to appear on camera
- Paul's triple-double leads New Orleans past Dallas and into the second round
- New CEO at 3Com, named in wake of failed buyout, will be based in China
- Hamels, Phillies prevent Maddux from getting 350th win
- 2 BASE jumpers charged after parachuting in downtown Sydney
- Red Sox prevail 1-0 over Toronto in pitcher's duel on ninth inning RBI hit
- Taiwan's TSMC reports better than expected 1Q net profit
- Another celebrity leaves the ballroom on `Dancing With the Stars'
- Albert Hofmann, father of the mind-altering drug LSD, dies in Switzerland at 102
- Korean Air suffers 1st-quarter net loss on fuel costs, foreign exchange
- Malkin posts 2 goals and assist, pushing Penguins to 3-0 series lead over Rangers
- Copa Libertadores Glance
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Hong Kong deports 3 pro-Tibet activists ahead of Olympic torch arrival
- Government committee tells London 2012 organizers to bring in games under budget
- Malkin posts 2 goals and assist, pushing Penguins to 3-0 series lead over Rangers
- Hamels, Phillies prevent Maddux from getting 350th win
- Hong Kong deports pro-Tibet, press freedom activists ahead of Olympic torch arrival
- Paul's triple-double leads New Orleans past Dallas and into the second round
- American League Leaders
- Oil prices steady at mid-US$115 after steep slide in the previous session
- Opposition flexes muscles as Malaysia Parliament descends into chaos, insults and jeers
- White House cautions against effort in Congress to restrict US aid to Iraq
- Man who masked face with duct tape pleads guilty to robbing Kentucky liquor store
- Japan central bank keeps interest rates unchanged amid concerns about
- Zimbabwe opposition leader calls for UN special envoy, but Security Council is divided
- Next step taken on the path to sainthood for Father Damien who ministered to Hawaii's lepers
- Japan central bank keeps interest rate unchanged amid concerns about global slowdown
- National Basketball Association Glance
- Malkin posts 2 goals and assist, pushing Penguins to 3-0 series lead over Rangers
- License plate with cross likely will not move forward in Florida Legislature
- National Hockey League Glance
- WADA wants China's border detection to match high level of Olympic drug-testing facilities
- Hamels, Phillies prevent Maddux from getting 350th win
- Korea Exchange Bank chief says HSBC is a good prospect as a shareholder
- Actress Julia Ormond backs California bill intended to thwart human trafficking
- Software maker SAP says 1st-quarter slips to euro242 million
- Chipmaker SMIC to stop making DRAM as it looks to return to profit
- Many economists believe the Fed will cut a key interest rate one more time and then pause
- Parker, Duncan lead Spurs to 92-87 victory over Suns to take series in 5 games
- No matter how Obama handles former pastor, some supporters won't be happy
- Alcatel-Lucent scales back market forecast after reporting first quarter net loss
- Olympic torch arrives in Hong Kong after pro-Tibet, rights activists get deported
- Obama blasts Rev. Wright, says his former pastor gave comfort to those who prey on hate
- Japan's economy pressured by weak U.S. demand, high oil and food prices
- Explosion goes off near Italian embassy in Yemen's capital
- Norstrom's OT goal gives Stars victory, 3-0 series lead over San Jose
- Olympic torch arrives in Hong Kong after officials deport pro-Tibet protesters
- Health minister calls on Bollywood stars to stop boozing on screen
- Pakistan's leaders close to deadline in talks on restoring sacked judges
- Japan's economy under pressure on weak US demand, high oil and food prices
- Software maker SAP says 1st-quarter slips to euro242 million
- Philippines calls for global rice buffer stocks, says it will need to keep importing grain
- Sanofi-Aventis reports 12 percent drop in first-quarter adjusted net profit
- Japan's Softbank aims to raise stake to 40 percent in Chinese Internet company
- Pakistani peace talks underline end of Musharraf era, but could backfire on new government
- Siemens' 2nd-quarter profit drops to euro412 million from year ago
- Copa Libertadores: LDU Quito wins 2-0 over Estudiantes in first-leg match
- Air New Zealand raises fares for second time in two months
- Opposition flexes muscles as Malaysia Parliament descends into chaos, insults and jeers
- BSkyB reports 3Q loss of 118 million pounds after writing off ITV stake
- UK's Nationwide index records sixth straight monthly drop in house prices
- Copa Libertadores: LDU Quito, Atlas get first-leg wins over Argentine opponents
- Oil prices steady above US$115 after steep slide in the previous session
- Iran completely stops conducting oil transactions in US dollars
- Dollar falls in Asia ahead of Fed's decision on interest rates
- Olympic torch survives rocky global relay, returns to Chinese soil
- Olympic torch survives rocky global relay, returns to Chinese soil
- Taiwan's president-elect faces criticism over his China policy appointee
- US Democrats push legislation requiring new rules on combustible dust
- Japan's ANA says profit nearly doubles in fiscal 2007
- Tokyo shares slip ahead of Fed decision on interest rates
- Japan's Softbank aims to raise stake to 40 percent in Chinese Internet company
- UK's Nationwide index records sixth straight monthly drop in house prices
- Alcatel-Lucent scales back market forecast after reporting first quarter loss
- BG Group offers US$12 billion for Australia's Origin Energy
- BG Group offers US$12 billion for Australia's Origin Energy
- German jobless rate slips to 8.1 percent in April
- Albert Hofmann, father of the mind-altering drug LSD, dies in Switzerland at 102
- Human Rights Watch accuses Zimbabwe army of unleashing 'terror' in postelection violence
- Euro up slightly against the dollar ahead of Fed rate decision
- Bird flu kills 3-year-old boy in Indonesia, world hotspot for the virus
- Iran completely stops conducting oil transactions in US dollars
- S&P report says Asian economies will stay on track, but inflation threatens stability
- BSkyB reports 3Q loss of 118 million pounds after writing off ITV stake
- Sanofi-Aventis reports 12 percent drop in first-quarter adjusted net profit
- Olympic torch arrives in Hong Kong after officials deport pro-Tibet protesters
- Korean Air suffers 1st-quarter net loss on fuel costs, foreign exchange
- India-England tests to be in Ahmadabad and Mumbai
- Obama tries to get campaign back on track after blasting his former pastor
- Euro inflation cools to 3.3 percent in April
- Japan central bank keeps interest rate unchanged amid concerns about global slowdown
- Japan's economy under pressure on weak US demand, high oil and food prices
- Thai PM jokes that neighbor Myanmar's draft constitution offers a '50 percent democracy'
- EU approves rescue package for Germany's WestLB bank
- Hong Kong stock index dips 0.6 percent; traders take profit after 3-day winning streak
- Alcatel-Lucent scales back market forecast after reporting first quarter loss
- WADA wants China's border detection to match high level of Olympic drug-testing facilities
- EU orders Austria to recover euro55 million from Bank Burgenland sale
- Philippines hopes Malaysia will keep mediating with Muslim separatist rebels
- Alcatel-Lucent scales back market forecast after reporting first quarter loss
- Albert Hofmann, father of the mind-altering drug LSD, dies in Switzerland at 102
- AstraZeneca applies to US regulators to use asthma drug for smoker's cough
- Study of rare colossal squid reveals it has the biggest eyes in world
- Manchester City in turmoil again as United celebrates reaching Champions League final
- The Flash outruns death! 23 years later, running again
- EU approves euro143 million aid to Ford plants in Romania
- US dollar mostly lower, gold down in European morning trading
- Oil prices slip, adding to steep slide in the previous session
- Bayern welcomes back Toni for UEFA Cup semifinal match at Zenit St. Petersburg
- EU approves rescue package for Germany's WestLB bank
- Chinese shares rise sharply on 1Q earnings; Shanghai index up 4.8 percent
- Pakistan's leaders close to deadline in talks on reinstating sacked judges
- FINA says all doping tests came back clean from swimming short-course championships
- Appellate tribunal: Fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar can play outside Pakistan
- Britain's Brown faces first electoral test as London picks mayor from eccentric field
- Fini elected speaker of Italy's lower house
- Bird flu kills young boy in hardest-hit Indonesia
- Czech government survives parliamentary no-confidence vote
- The Flash outruns death! 23 years later, running again
- Rene Fasel set for re-election as head of ice hockey federation after challenger withdraws
- Singapore advocacy groups campaign for days off for maids
- GM reports 1st-quarter loss of $3.3 billion due to American Axle strike, weak US market
- UK competition agency says grocery market generally works well but sees local concerns
- Czech government survives parliamentary no-confidence vote
- London's FTSE-100 index down 25.4 points at 6064.0
- Most Asian markets dip, but Chinese stocks jump on hopes for supportive steps from government
- Reverend affectionately dubbed `hip-hop pastor' to head Obama's 8,000-member Chicago church
- Japan central bank keeps interest rate unchanged amid concerns about global slowdown
- Rights group: Zimbabwe's army unleashing 'terror'
- China says nearly 700 more children infected in fatal viral outbreak in last 2 days
- Toyota to invest in project to build first Japanese jet in more than 3 decades
- GM reports 1Q loss of $3.3 billion due to weak US market, parts supplier strike, charges
- Turkish unions vow to defy May Day celebration ban in Istanbul square
- Clariant net profit halves to US$39.6 million in first quarter but investors optimistic
- India announces steep duties on Basmati rice, other measures to curb food prices
- One goal could be enough for either Fiorentina or Rangers to break deadlock in UEFA Cup semis
- Kraft Foods first-quarter earnings dip 13 percent, sales climb
- Bomb in restive south Thailand kills 3 policemen, wounds 5 others; Muslim rebels suspected
- Procter & Gamble 3rd-quarter profit rises on cost cutting, price increases
- International Paper 1Q profit falls on higher costs, fewer asset sales than 2007 period
- Thai PM jokes that neighbor Myanmar's draft constitution offers a '50 percent democracy'
- Time Warner's 1Q results down 36 percent following asset sale; plans cable spinoff
- Britain's Brown faces first electoral test as London picks mayor from eccentric field
- Korean Air suffers 1st-quarter net loss on fuel costs, foreign exchange
- Small Palestinian factions agree in principle to cease-fire, express concern about details
- IAC 1st-quarter earnings fall as rising expenses offset higher revenue
- Reynolds American's profit climbs 54 pct in 1st-qtr on gain from termination of joint venture
- Colgate-Palmolive 1st-qtr earnings fall 4 percent on restructuring charges, taxes
- German jobless rate slips to 8.1 percent in April
- Economy limps ahead at a 0.6 percent pace in first quarter
- Obama camp assesses Wright damage, Democrats battle disunity before important votes
- Kellogg's profit dips 2 percent in 1st quarter despite price increases for products
- Afghan intelligence chief says Karzai assassination plan hatched in Pakistan
- GM reports 1Q loss of $3.3B on weak US market, charges, lowers US sales outlook
- EU approves rescue package for Germany's WestLB bank
- Economy limps ahead at a 0.6 percent pace in first quarter
- US employers' costs to hire and retain workers grow at a slower pace in the first quarter
- Health minister calls on Bollywood stars to stop boozing on screen
- Russia mulls easing visa restrictions for English soccer fans for Champions League final
- China's Everest Olympic torch run is grand _ but secretive
- Afghan intelligence chief says Karzai assassination plan hatched in Pakistan
- EU approves rescue package for Germany's WestLB bank
- Japanese ruling coalition forces gas tax through parliament despite opposition boycott
- Colombian police correct identity of major drug trafficker killed in ranch raid
- Thailand's lower house speaker resigns on electoral fraud charge
- Fiat signs agreement to buy Zastava car plant in Serbia
- US economy limps ahead at a 0.6 percent pace in first quarter, better pace than expected
- Procter & Gamble 3rd-quarter profit rises on cost cutting, price increases
- Police say 70 Tibetan exiles detained in Nepal's capital for anti-China protest
- Business-class airline Silverjet says it has investor to keep it flying
- Sharapova, Hantuchova pull out of next week's German Open, citing injuries
- Time Warner to spin off the rest of its cable unit after months of pressure from investors
- Giant inflatable pig lost after floating off during Roger Waters' set at Coachella is found
- US administration brings back one-year Treasury bill to cope with soaring budget deficits
- Rockefeller family calls for Exxon governance reforms, including splitting chairman and CEO
- International Paper 1st-qtr profit falls on higher costs, fewer asset sales than 2007 period
- Euro inflation cools to 3.3 percent in April
- Ecuador calls off talks with America Movil; concession ends in August
- US stocks rise ahead of Fed rate decision
- Kellogg's 1st-quarter profit falls 2 percent on higher costs
- Alcatel-Lucent scales back market forecast after reporting first quarter loss
- Esmark merging with India's Essar Steel Holdings
- Obama camp assesses Wright damage, Democrats battle disunity before important votes
- Wall Street waits for Federal Reserve decision on interest rates, more economic data
- Book about rise and decline of former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer to be published by Penguin
- Gain on end of joint venture boosts Reynolds American's 1Q profit, cuts forecast for year
- Ronaldo wants United to forget about Champions League final and concentrate on English title
- US Senate says President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe should resign
- Many economists believe Fed will cut a key interest rate once more Wednesday, then pause
- Austrian clinic for terrorized family has its own tale of recovery
- Thai PM says he will stop meeting press following criticism about his blunt language
- US economy limps ahead at a 0.6 percent pace in first quarter, better pace than expected
- Oil futures jockeying ahead of inventory report, Fed decision
- Ecuador calls off talks with America Movil; concession ends in August
- Obama camp assesses Wright damage, Democrats battle disunity before important votes
- ATP-BMW Open Results
- Rockefeller family calls for Exxon governance reforms, including splitting chairman and CEO
- IKEA to open store in Dominican Republic, its first in Latin America
- India's Essar Steel Holdings buying Esmark
- Olympic champion Kenenisa Bekele drops out of African athletics championships
- China's Everest Olympic torch run is grand _ but secret
- US steel distributor Esmark accepts buyout offer from India's Essar Steel Holdings
- Senegal starts to repair chaos in soccer federation
- Official: Kuwait to spend US$55 billion on oil projects in next 5 years
- US breast-feeding rates hit new high; three-quarters of new moms nurse their infants
- Many economists believe Fed will cut a key interest rate once more Wednesday, then pause
- WTA-ECM Prague Open Results
- Safin, Lee advance at BMW Open; Haas pulls out
- Energy futures drop on US report of unexpected jump in crude and distillate stocks
- Siemens' 2nd quarter profit drops to euro412 million from year ago
- Foreign cheerleaders shake India's conservative values
- US steel distributor Esmark accepts buyout offer from India's Essar Steel Holdings
- GlaxoSmithKline reorganizes structure, sets up new Asia unit and consolidates North America
- Pliskova, Vinci advance to Prague Open quarterfinals; Peer, Azarenka reach second round
- ATP-Barcelona Open Results
- Magician David Blaine breaks world record for holding one's breath
- Investigators examining allegations of embezzlement at Germany's Bundesbank
- Man faces fireworks charges after mysterious flashes, blasts worry residents in Maryland town
- Energy futures drop on US report of unexpected jump in crude and distillate stocks
- Albert Hofmann, father of the mind-altering drug LSD, dies in Switzerland at 102
- Wales to play Australia in November to mark 100 years of test rugby between two countries
- Nadal begins Barcelona Open title defense with win over Starace
- US dollar mixed, gold down in European trading
- Ronaldo wants United to forget about Champions League final and concentrate on English title
- Rights group: Zimbabwe's army unleashing 'terror'
- Daimler to acquire 22.3 percent stake in engine maker Tognum
- Sanofi-Aventis reports 12 percent drop in first-quarter adjusted net profit
- Slaven Bilic to sign contract extension to stay on as Croatia coach
- Greece says OTE-Deutsche Telekom talks making 'significant progress'
- Preservationists criticize plan by NYU to demolish historic NYC theater
- Sidelines
- Bayern counting reasons for confidence in semi at Zenit
- Nalbandian recovers as Murray loses in Barcelona
- Malkin leads Penguins past Rangers
- Liang level with Ronnie the 'Rocket'
- Paul Scholes becomes hero as United win
- Spurs book playoff date with Hornets
- Red Sox prevail 1-0 over Toronto
- Honolulu offers feast of delicacies amongst the surfers
- Yuan appreciation appears stalled
- Taiwan shares end higher
- Siemens' 2Q profit drops 67 percent
- Greenback pauses in Asia ahead of Fed rate decision
- Slump in consumer confidence causes market shares to slide
- China unlikely to increase power prices
- Bank of Japan cuts growth outlook
- In Brief
- North Korea could face severe famine, report says
- Iraq's oil industry unable to lure foreign companies
- 'Biofuels frenzy' spurs global food crisis, experts say
- HSBC bank extends Lone Star US$6b bank deal deadline
- China's SMIC to stop making DRAM chips
- Many economists believe the Fed will cut a key interest rate
- Energy retailer receives US$12b takeover tender
- Study of rare colossal squid reveals it to have the biggest eyes in world
- Orangutans study for nature's survival exam
- In Brief
- Gibson returns to the big screen
- 'Hard Candy' confirms Madonna's flair for music and business
- Icon's necklace fetches US$1.3 million
- Professionals looking to make a lasting impression are moving into environmentalism
- Not so private social networking
- Mexico ends migrant criminal penalties
- New identities for incest-scarred family
- Protesters breach high-security center in New Zealand
- Muslim camp in Philippines overrun by army after battle
- NATO says not informed of rebel troop movements
- Torch relay spurs PRC chauvinism
- In Brief
- Australia to remove almost 100 anti-gay laws
- Witnesses report Afghan forces clash with accused rebels
- Zimbabwe calls for U.N. special envoy
- Beijing marks 100-day countdown to Games
- Koo Chen-fu film tries to put history in perspective
- Hakka culture inspires 'Dancing to Mountain Songs'
- Le Meridien to open in 2010
- In Brief
- Senior officials of air company held for fraud
- Chinese learning service officially launched
- Tainted coconuts reach Taiwan's markets
- KMT plan to recultivate fallow farmland
- Soochow plans to cap media attendence for its professors
- Free press a glory for all citizens, Shieh
- Taiwan's press freedom rated highest in East Asia
- Turkish parliament approves free speech reform, news agency says
- International firm reports Taiwan as 4th largest in sovereign wealth
- Lai clarifies China views
- Ma named one of world's top influential people: magazine
- New Cabinet to introduce 'lump sum' hikes in fuel prices: premier-designate
- Taiwan to focus on observership in World Health Assembly
- Some 20 percent of tainted coconuts traced: Taipei County
- Nauruan president to attend Ma's inauguration after election: MOFA
- MAC chair-designate insists her China views mirror Ma's
- Cambodia stops issuing marriage license and certificate: MOFA
- Taiwan to be more prudent in foreign food aid
- Finnish ski officials deny doping claims in report to government
- New Mexico police remove 4 children from apocalyptic church
- Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk says 1Q profit rose 28 percent
- Iran completely stops conducting oil transactions in US dollars
- GM reports 1Q loss of $3.3B on weak US market, charges, lowers US sales outlook
- U.S. Congress convenes to hear retiring Irish prime minister
- London's FTSE-100 index closes down 2.1 points at 6,087.3
- New York becomes first US state to ban method of electrocution of animals for fur
- Russia mulls easing visa restrictions for English soccer fans for Champions League final
- Energy futures drop on US report of unexpected jump in crude and distillate stocks
- Sweden plans to introduce female crosswalk signs
- Greece: Mayday strikes to disrupt public transport, flights
- Rockefeller family seeks change in Exxon leadership and greater focus on renewable energy
- Small Palestinian factions agree in principle to cease-fire, express concern about details
- Australia to remove discrimination against gays from 100 laws
- US brings back one-year Treasury bill to cope with soaring budget deficits
- Colombian police correct identity of major drug trafficker killed in ranch raid
- Brazilian restructuring company says it wants to buy Alitalia for euro1 billion
- US stocks rise ahead of Federal Reserve's rate decision
- Giro winner Di Luca loses ban appeal at CAS
- Greece: Mayday strikes to disrupt public transport, flights
- Rangers forward Sean Avery hospitalized
- Foreign investors, economic growth stoke African stock boom
- Russia mulls easing visa restrictions for English soccer fans for Champions League final
- Unbeaten Big Brown, filly Eight Belles among 20 horses in Kentucky Derby field
- Investors eye Zimbabwe, hope regime change will reduce risk
- British Airways says it is looking at ways to cooperate with American and Continental
- U.S. Congress convenes to hear retiring Irish prime minister
- Obama camp assesses Wright damage, Democrats battle disunity before important votes
- Leader of pro-Kurdish party in Turkey resigns
- Cuba says foreign tourism up 15 percent in at start of 2008
- Leader of pro-Kurdish party in Turkey resigns
- Esmark agrees to almost $670 million buyout from India's Essar Steel Holdings
- Tour de Romandie Results
- Giro winner Di Luca loses ban appeal at CAS
- France's Sarkozy praises Tunisia's fight against extremists, advances on human rights
- Colombian police correct identity of major drug trafficker killed in ranch raid
- Mathieu, Safin, Lee advance at BMW Open; Haas pulls out
- ATP-BMW Open Results
- U.S. Congress convenes to hear retiring Irish prime minister
- Head of Canadian Auto Workers union expects Chrysler, GM to agree to Ford deal
- 'Twilight' author Stephenie Meyer, teen sensation, writes adult novel
- British Airways says it is looking at ways to cooperate with American and Continental
- 7 killed during raid on militant hide-out in Afghan capital
- 7 killed during raid on militant hide-out in Afghan capital
- Sharif's party representative in Pakistan negotiations says Dubai talks to continue Thursday
- Ethiopian men sweep 10,000-meter race at African Athletics Championships
- Agriculture futures advance broadly on weather concerns
- US official: Iraqis to urge Iran to stop backing militias
- Visteon's 1Q loss narrows to $105M, North American sales continue slide
- Vin Diesel endorses Dominican president for re-election
- Pakistan's leaders fail to agree on reinstating judges, but will continue talks
- Baseball star Darryl Strawberry writing book
- Rights group: Zimbabwe's army unleashing 'terror'
- Pistorius verdict expected from CAS within two weeks
- Chilean municipality giving free Viagra to senior citizens
- Fed cuts key rate by quarter-point and says economic activity remains weak
- New Mexico police remove 3 children from church compound
- Gordon Bradley, former coach of Pele and Cruyff, dead at 74
- Pakistan's leaders fail to agree on reinstating judges, but will keep talking
- Fed cuts key rate by quarter-point, says the US economy remains weak
- Panathinaikos beats AEK, Panionios defeats Aris in playoffs
- Energy futures drop on US report of unexpected jump in crude and distillate supplies
- Fed cuts key rate by quarter-point although saying the US economy remains weak
- Federal Reserve's statement explaining decision to lower key interest rate one-quarter point
- Foreign investors, economic growth stoke African stock boom
- Deutsche Post, ver.di union agree to new wage agreement
- Mavericks fire Johnson after second consecutive first-round playoff flop
- Huckabee says Obama's former pastor needs him to lose
- Obama camp assesses Wright damage, Democrats battle disunity before important votes
- Astana rider Maxim Iglinsky wins 1st stage of Tour de Romandie
- Person with knowledge says Seattle's Durant selected as NBA's rookie of year
- Man faces fireworks charges in blasts that worried Maryland town
- US prosecutors demand more witness-protection money
- Superdelegates line up behind Democratic candidates
- US farm bill devotes two-thirds of money to feeding needy, one-third to crop subsidies
- Mavericks fire Johnson after second consecutive first-round playoff flop
- Energy futures drop on US report of unexpected jump in crude and distillate supplies
- S&P raises Brazil debt rating to investment grade, key in nation's economic transformation
- Fed cuts key rate by quarter-point, says the US economy remains weak
- Grand Prix SAR Results
- US official: Iraqis to urge Iran to stop backing militias
- US House panel finds civilians sent to war zones face hurdles in getting medical treatment
- SF Giants catcher Alfonzo suspended 50 games for positive doping test
- France's top diplomat seeks Chavez's help to free hostages in Colombia
- Study of rare colossal squid reveals it has the biggest eyes in world
- Monster Worldwide's former chief operating officer charged in options backdating case
- S&P raises Brazil debt rating to investment grade, key in nation's economic transformation
- Superdelegates line up behind Democratic candidates
- Former F1 driver Scott Speed trying to work his way up US stock-car ladder
- Mavericks fire Johnson after second consecutive first-round playoff flop
- S&P raises Brazil debt rating to investment grade, key in nation's economic transformation
- US stocks pare gains after Fed cuts rate
- Ecuador calls off talks with America Movil; concession ends in August
- Obama seeks investigation of pro-Clinton group's ads
- Starbucks 2nd-quarter profit falls 28 percent, US store traffic declines
- US stocks dip with investors flummoxed over Fed
- Animal rights activists hope more states follow NY's ban on animal electrocutions for fur
- Magician David Blaine breaks world record for holding one's breath
- Report: Ian McKellen says he will reprise his role as Gandalf in `The Hobbit'
- Venezuela says oil industry unharmed by power outage
- US drug agency warns Merck to clean up violations at plant that makes vaccines for children
- Gold down
- US economy limps ahead at a 0.6 percent pace in first quarter, better pace than expected
- Mexican remittances drop dramatically this year
- No. 1-seeded Medina Garrigues of Spain advances to Fez quarterfinals
- US dollar slips after Federal Reserve cuts key interest rate as expected, leaves outlook open
- US stocks dip with investors flummoxed over Fed
- Starbucks 2nd-quarter profit falls 28 percent, US store traffic declines
- Circuitry discovery could lead to beefier memory
- US farm bill devotes two-thirds of money to feeding needy, one-third to crop subsidies
- US farm bill devotes two-thirds of money to feeding needy, one-third to crop subsidies
- Champions League Glance
- Champions League: Lampard, Drogba score in extra time to send Chelsea to final
- Energy futures drop on US report of unexpected jump in crude and distillate supplies
- Esmark agrees to buyout from India's Essar Steel Holdings
- Clinton criticizes former Obama pastor on O'Reilly broadcast
- Champions League: Lampard, Drogba score in extra time to send Chelsea to final
- Starbucks 2nd-quarter profit falls 28 percent as US store traffic declines
- Software maker SAP says 1st-quarter slips to euro242 million
- Agriculture futures advance broadly on weather concerns
- Congressional 'freedom fries' sponsor has primary challenge
- Judge says Jennifer Lopez and others did not steal writer's script idea
- Report: Microsoft directors meeting to consider sweetening Yahoo bid to avoid proxy battle
- White House says it has paid a price for `Mission Accomplished' banner five years ago
- Mexican bus drivers want passenger tips to keep their relics on road
- Mexican remittances drop amid U.S. economic slowdown, immigration crackdown
- Champions League: Grants leads Chelsea into final with extra time win over Liverpool
- Brazil celebrates S&P's raise of debt rating to investment grade
- Energy futures drop on US report of unexpected jump in crude and distillate supplies
- Champions League: Grants leads Chelsea into final with extra time win over Liverpool
- Sabbatini hopes for fresh start without Woods at Wachovia Championship
- Lampard returns after mother's death to help Chelsea reach Champions League final
- Liberia's president urges African leaders to do something about Zimbabwe
- PSG banned from defending French League Cup title next year for insulting banner
- EBay complaint, newly released, claims Craigslist felt auctioneer broke non-compete agreement
- Conflict of interest? NASA board for new spaceship includes employees of firms that build it
- Lampard returns after mother's death to help Chelsea reach Champions League final
- Champions League: Grants leads Chelsea into final with extra time win over Liverpool
- Big Brown installed as favorite in 20-horse Kentukcy Derby field
- Chelsea to face Manchester United in first all-English Champions League final
- Brazil's Petrobras to raise gasoline, diesel prices for first time since 2005
- Grant has two reasons to be emotional after beating Liverpool to reach Champions League final
- Yoko Ono fighting to keep rarely seen Lennon footage private
- Superdelegates line up behind Democratic candidates
- Ochoa aims for record-equalling fifth straight win in SemGroup Championship
- Hundreds of ducks dead after landing in pond owned by Canadian oil sands company
- Report: Microsoft directors meeting to consider higher Yahoo bid
- France's top diplomat seeks Chavez's help to free hostages in Colombia
- Peruvian mining company Buenaventura reports net loss in 1Q
- Hundreds of ducks dead after landing in pond owned by Canadian oil sands company
- CIA director says Iranian policy at highest level is to kill Americans in Iraq
- Hollywood studios say they are not willing to accept contract demands by actors
- Copa Libertadores: Boca beats Cruzeiro 2-1 to open second round
- US Senate agrees McCain meets Constitution's `natural-born' requirement for presidency
- Cher tells Oprah Winfrey she dated Tom Cruise when he was a 'shy boy'
- Investors eye Zimbabwe, hope regime change will reduce risk
- Foreign investors, economic growth stoke African stock boom
- Austria's incest-imprisonment affair revives a debate over European leniency in sentencing
- US lawmakers endorse provision to require president to certify NKorean nuke plant destruction
- Tina Turner says she's hitting the road again on first US tour in seven years
- Thursday, May 8
- Rights group: Zimbabwe's army unleashing 'terror'
- Amid Dubai's economic boom, the minority native Arabs feel like strangers at home
- Last summer for 102-year-old shop
- US seeing more foreign tourists
- Montenegro touts its 'Wild Beauty'
- Visit Chicago's Pullman district
- Branson's family-friendly tourism
- Round 12: Crusaders, Sharks clash among playoffs showdowns
- Round 12: Crusaders, Sharks clash among playoffs showdowns
- As more superdelegates take sides, Clinton lead over Obama cut in half
- Animal rights activists hope more states follow NY's ban on animal electrocutions for fur
- Experts: Mexico's talks with rebels behind pipeline blasts could draw investment
- Report: Microsoft directors meeting to consider higher Yahoo bid
- Voters in next primary states say pastor has hurt Obama but question how deeply
- EBay complaint, newly released, shows wrangle is about competition in classifieds market
- Nationals beat Braves 3-2 in 12th, hand Atlanta ninth one-run loss
- China's Everest Olympic torch run is shrouded in secrecy
- New index names 13 countries where killers of journalists get away with murder
- Arbitrator orders union to tell West Coast dockworkers they can't skip work for war protest
- Starbucks 2nd-quarter profit falls 28 percent, US store traffic declines
- Thai PM says he's doesn't want to give interviews anymore because of criticism
- US state legislature passes resolution comparing American Indian deaths to Holocaust
- Foreign cheerleaders shake India's conservative values
- Costs, weaker economy drive Las Vegas Sands to 1Q net loss
- Obama seeks investigation of pro-Clinton group's ads
- Fed cuts interest rates to lowest level in 4 years to prop up economy on edge of recession
- De La Hoya begins farewell tour at home, leading to a rematch with Mayweather
- Costs, weaker economy drive Las Vegas Sands to 1Q net loss
- Army secy says Fort Bragg's barracks condition unacceptable
- Lawyers for coach seek to limit testimony of former athletes in doping trial
- Benitez looks to future as Liverpoool faces turbulent times after Champions League exit
- Hawaiian sovereignty seekers take over palace in Honolulu
- Champions League: Grant surpasses Mourinho by taking Chelsea to final
- Copa Libertadores: San Lorenzo beats River 2-1 in all-Argentine clash
- Butler's late layup, James miss, lifts Wizards over Cavaliers 88-87
- Mothers Against Drunk Driving wants 'Grand Theft Auto IV' rating changed
- Super 14: Nucifora steps down as Auckland Blues coach
- Super 14: Nucifora steps down as Auckland Blues coach
- Copa Libertadores: Brazil's Flamengo defeats Mexico's America 4-2
- Secret intelligence court approves record 2,370 warrants
- France's top diplomat seeks Chavez's help to free hostages in Colombia
- China's Everest Olympic torch run is shrouded in secrecy
- Iran condemns Clinton for threat to 'totally obliterate' country if it uses nuclear weapons
- Report: Microsoft directors meeting to consider higher Yahoo bid
- South Korea's trade deficit narrows on petrochemical, ship, machinery exports
- Hawaiian sovereignty seekers take over palace grounds in Honolulu
- Most Asian markets closed for holiday
- Nationals beat Braves 3-2 in 12th, hand Atlanta ninth one-run loss
- Chavez orders expropriation Venezuela's largest steel maker
- Secret intelligence court approves record 2,370 warrants
- Oil prices rise over US$1 a barrel as dollar drops after Fed rate cut
- 'Idol' boots another finalist, leaving 4 to vie for title
- McCain's wife jokes about candidate's bad driving on `Tonight Show'
- Chavez orders expropriation of Venezuela's largest steel maker
- BHP Billiton plans US$1.9 billion expansion to boost capacity at alumina refinery
- Federal court establishes formula for Internet royalties owed music composers, publishers
- Lee goes to 5-0 in Indians' win
- Oil prices rise over US$1 a barrel as dollar drops after Fed rate cut
- Pakistan's leaders negotiate over how to reinstate ousted judges
- National Basketball Association Glance
- Country singer Mindy McCready back working on new CD, reality show after Clemens report
- National Hockey League Glance
- Copa Libertadores: Brazil's Flamengo defeats Mexico's America 4-2
- Briere's late goal gives Flyers 3-1 series lead over Montreal
- Australia's Westpac bank posts 34 percent profit rise in first half
- Lee goes to 5-0 in Indians' win
- National League Leaders
- Chavez raises Venezuelan minimum wage 30 percent
- Chavez orders expropriation of Venezuela's largest steel maker
- Costs, weaker economy drive Las Vegas Sands to 1Q net loss
- CONCACAF Champions: Pachuca beats Saprissa 2-1 to win Champions Cup final
- CONCACAF Champions Cup Glance
- CONCACAF Champions Cup Champions
- Lonely Planet founder defends Myanmar guidebook amid criticism that tourism aids junta
- Briere's late goal gives Flyers 3-1 series lead over Montreal
- CONCACAF Champions Cup Glance
- Copa Libertadores: Nacional and Sao Paulo play out scoreless draw
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Henry Brant, avant-garde composer who widely spaced his instruments, dies at 94
- Jurassic-era dinosaur dung is sold at New York auction for nearly $1,000
- South Korea's trade deficit narrows on petrochemical, ship, machinery exports
- Murdoch, Blair, Bloomberg among Time's 100 most influential people
- Australia's Allco Finance Group forecasts US$1.4 billion loss for fiscal 2008
- Former Prime Minister Mahathir starts blog, joins growing band of Malaysian netizens
- Protests erupt at Carrefour stores in 4 Chinese cities; 7 people detained
- Lee wins fifth straight start as Indians down Mariners
- Copa Libertadores Glance
- Hollywood studios say they are not willing to accept contract demands by actors
- Myanmar's junta leader urges workers to vote in favor of the military-backed constitution
- Copa Libertadores: Fluminense beats 10-man Atletico Nacional 2-1 in away leg
- Security Council calls for realism and compromise on Western Sahara
- Protests erupt at Carrefour stores in China; 7 people detained
- Arbitrator orders union to tell West Coast dockworkers they can't skip work for war protest
- Turkish police disperse workers defying May Day ban
- Copa Libertadores: Late penalty gives San Lorenzo first-leg win over River Plate
- Taiwan's incoming chief of China affairs rejects claims she supports independence
- Dollar falls in Asia after expected cut in US key rate
- Beijing smoking restrictions in public areas go into effect ahead of Olympics
- Australia's Westpac bank posts 34 percent profit rise in first half
- Hornby PLC acquires toy car maker Corgi Classics in 7.5 million-pound deal
- Australia's Allco Finance Group forecasts US$1.4 billion loss for fiscal 2008
- As more superdelegates take sides, Clinton lead over Obama cut in half
- BHP Billiton plans US$1.9 billion expansion to boost capacity at alumina refinery
- Australia's Westpac bank posts 34 percent profit rise in first half
- Australia's Allco Finance Group forecasts US$1.4 billion loss for fiscal 2008
- Oil prices rise as dollar drops after US Fed cuts key rate
- Euro lower against the US dollar after Fed cuts rates
- Voters choosing London's mayor, members of English and Welsh local councils
- Japan Tobacco says 4Q profit dips 2.3 percent due to higher investment, operation costs
- Japan Tobacco says 4Q profit dips 2.3 percent due to higher investment, operation costs
- Japanese shares fall after US rate cut; Nikkei drops 0.6 percent
- Turkish police disperse workers defying May Day ban
- Bill to fight genetic discrimination heading toward House approval
- Conservationists rescue almost 300 Cambodian reptiles from wildlife smugglers
- South Korea's trade deficit narrows on exports, inflation accelerates
- Arsenal managing director Keith Edelman resigns after eight years at club
- As more superdelegates take sides, Clinton lead over Obama cut in half
- Hundreds flee homes in Japan after man kills himself by inhaling deadly gas
- Arsenal managing director Edelman departs after third trophyless season
- Bank of England says credit market recovery will be gradual
- As coalition frays, Pakistan's leaders to meet again on reinstating judges
- China becomes ninth and final country bidding to host men's basketball worlds
- China becomes ninth and final country bidding to host men's basketball worlds
- Turkish police disperse workers defying May Day ban
- Japanese shares drop after US rate cut; most other markets closed for holidays
- Grant has two reasons to be emotional after beating Liverpool to reach Champions League final
- US dollar mostly higher, gold in European morning trading
- Zimbabwe government has tally showing presidential runoff needed
- Inter can clinch title by beating AC Milan in derby
- Experts clear IRA of official role in gang killing of Catholic man
- US dollar mostly higher, gold down in European morning trading
- Isaksson seeks move from Manchester City
- Philippine May Day protesters demand wage hikes amid surging rice prices
- Bayern Munich needs one point to secure Bundesliga title
- Protests erupt at Carrefour stores in China; 9 people detained
- As coalition frays, Pakistan's leaders meet again on reinstating judges
- Japan tackling butter shortage amid higher raw milk prices, demand in Asia
- Zimbabwe government has tally showing presidential runoff needed
- Report: Indian women accuses husbands's family of using secret sex video to extort dowry
- Turkish police disperse workers defying May Day ban
- Young Jews to march at Auschwitz site in memory of Holocaust victims
- Real Madrid may not even need a win at Osasuna to clinch record 31st Spanish title
- McCain's promises would cost billions but he's vague on how he'd pay for proposals
- Zimbabwe government has tally showing presidential runoff needed
- London's FTSE 100 index up 19.2 points at 6,106.5
- Conservationists rescue almost 300 Cambodian reptiles from wildlife smugglers
- In Germany, May Day celebrations hit with scattered violence, arrests
- BA talks with Continental and American could be start of European airline consolidation
- Burger King's third-quarter profit rises, helped by higher same-store sales, new restaurants
- EU to impose trade charges on Macau for skirting Chinese shoe sanctions
- Champions League finalists Manchester United, Chelsea return to Premier League title chase
- English Soccer Fixtures
- Comcast 1Q profits fall 12 pct from year-ago quarter, which had hefty one-time gain
- Nonunion coal companies offer individual contracts to miners as coal prices double
- Delta Air Lines pilots begin voting on contract changes in Northwest Airlines deal
- Tyco Int'l 2nd-quarter net income falls, though earnings from continuing operations rise
- WFP: Meeting food needs 'extremely problematic' for millions of Afghans
- Japanese women's team cleared to play for basketball spot at Beijing Olympics
- Turkish police disperse workers defying May Day ban
- As more take sides, Clinton superdelegate lead over Obama cut in half
- Lifted by record crude prices, Exxon Mobil 1Q profit increases 17 percent
- Real Madrid may not even need a win at Osasuna to clinch record 31st Spanish title
- India's field hockey selectors promise transparency after corruption scandal
- Burger King's third-quarter profit rises, helped by higher same-store sales, new restaurants
- India's field hockey selectors promise transparency after corruption scandal
- Clean coal processor plans Cincinnati facility on the Ohio River
- Tyco Int'l 2nd-quarter net income falls, though earnings from continuing operations rise
- US consumer spending up in March, but much of gain came from higher prices
- Oil prices fall as dollar rises despite US Fed cut of key rate
- Experts clear IRA of official role in gang killing of Catholic man
- Mia Farrow allowed into Hong Kong to give speech critical of China-Sudan ties
- Jobless claims surge by larger-than-expected amount
- US consumer spending up in March, but much of gain came from higher prices
- Thousands of workers hold May Day rally in Bangkok to demand a rise in minimum wage
- Turkish police disperse workers defying May Day ban
- Shell pulls out of world's biggest wind farm near London, putting entire project at risk
- As more take sides, Clinton superdelegate lead over Obama cut in half
- Obama tries to move campaign beyond pastor's sermons
- On May Day, a mix of rallies, violence and even hints of hope
- US consumer spending up in March, but much of gain came from higher prices
- Nationalized UK lender Northern Rock confirms plans to cut 2,000 staff by 2011
- Banned Shoaib Akhtar cannot play in Indian league, says cricket board
- Roddick scheduled to compete in Japan Open
- ATP-Barcelona Open Results
- Lifted by record crude prices, Exxon Mobil 1Q profit increases 17 percent
- Vote for London mayor and local councils could gauge Brown's election chances
- Cuba's labor leader calls for more efficiency, harder work, at May Day march
- Experts: Mexico's talks with rebels behind pipeline blasts could draw investment
- Young Jews march at Auschwitz site in memory of Holocaust victims
- Zimbabwe government has tally showing presidential runoff needed
- Pakistan leaders announce progress, but no agreement on reinstating judges
- Oil prices fall as dollar rises despite US Fed cut of key rate
- As more take sides, Clinton superdelegate lead over Obama cut in half
- Lifted by record crude prices, Exxon Mobil 1Q profit rises 17 pct but disappoints Wall Street
- ATP-BMW Open Results
- Census: Young Canadians entering work force earn less than parents did
- US stocks up slightly after Exxon Mobil report, spending data
- Stocks up slightly after ExxonMobil report, spending data
- All-England Champions League final could be classic but create travel chaos
- US: Construction activity plunges in March, led by record decline in housing activity
- Protests erupt at Carrefour stores in China; 9 people detained
- Consumer spending up in March, but much of gain came from higher prices
- Hong Kong tolerates Mia Farrow, kicks out protests before Olympic torch relay
- Hundreds flee homes in Japan after man kills himself by inhaling deadly gas
- Kodak loss narrows to $115M in 1st-qtr as sales rise, digital photo business grows
- Census: Young Canadians entering work force earn less than parents did
- Zimbabwe government has tally showing presidential runoff needed
- Uma Thurman at New York City courthouse for trial of man accused of stalking her
- Bekele dropped out of 10,000 at African Athletics Championships to get more rest
- Oil prices fall below $111 as the dollar extends its gains; down trend could be temporary
- US dollar mostly higher, gold down in European trading
- NYC's Whitney unveils Renzo Piano design for satellite museum in lower Manhattan
- Marathon Oil posts 2 percent increase in 1st-quarter earnings as revenue surges
- Bill to fight genetic discrimination heading toward approval in US House
- Arab League chief resumes mediation between rival Lebanese factions on presidential deadlock
- Kosovo on the agenda but not invited to regional summit in Macedonia
- Gauge of manufacturing activity gauge flat for April, indicating sector continues to contract
- Turkish police disperse workers defying May Day ban
- US economist says booming ethanol industry will keep corn prices at historic highs
- National Palace Museum
- Ageha
- National Concert Hall
- What's On
- The Hollywood nightclub fire and the Brad Pitt, George Clooney connection
- Sly Stone says he's ready and willing to step back into the spotlight
- How romantic - brooding dandies on show in Paris
- For the Record
- Ringo Starr recalls George's punch, Sellers' octopus, Abbey Road cover
- Detroit International Jazz Festival to focus on sounds of Philadelphia
- Critic accuses Hollywood of vilifying Arabs
- Martial arts movie hot with Jet Li and Jackie Chan
- 'Iron Man' comic-turned-film hits theaters
- Alain Ducasse cooks US$1 eggs and splendid cassoulet at Benoit bistro
- Rich pay top dollar for seafood in Moscow
- 'Then She Found Me' star Colin Firth chats
- Little gardens make a big impact
- San Jose's Michalek staves off Dallas sweep
- Chelsea beat Liverpool, set up Man United final
- Varitek lifts Red Sox to narrow win over Jays
- Wizards, Celtics win big games
- 'Falafel fuel' powers cars in petrol-starved Gaza
- German study claims global warming is taking a 10-year timeout
- In Brief
- Religious group in fatal crash in Hong Kong
- Police in Japan arrest man for attempting to kill his mother
- Five die in Sydney boat accident aHarbor, killing 5 people and injuring 9
- German Chancellor Merkel receives European unity prize
- Halt shooting order, rights group pleads
- No 'two systems' for Taiwan
- In Brief
- Three China banks in world's top four
- Chavez orders expropriation of Venezuela's largest steel maker
- Argentine farmers say talks with government may persist
- Rockefeller family calls for changes at Exxon Mobil Corp
- Starbucks Q2 profit falls 28 percent
- Microsoft considers sweetening Yahoo bid
- Greenback slips ahead of key U.S. job data
- Market ends lower as Fed keeps rate options open
- Official says yuan appreciation affecting China-based exporters
- In Brief
- South Korea's trade deficit narrows
- Senegal's prime minister confirms India to fully supply rice needs
- Leading economist calls for carbon emission reduction
- General Motors posts US$3.3 billion loss
- First robotics exhibition kicks off at Taipei WTC
- World drama to be held in National Theater
- Health department says 20% of tainted coconuts traced
- Penghu village may gain special status
- NPM to launch a series of Asian cultural events
- In Brief
- Court finds KMT lawmaker not guilty of vote-buying charge
- Nauruan president to attend Ma's inauguration, MOFA says
- Liu says that he welcomes Chinese to invest in 'Love Taiwan' projects
- Incoming president to appear on cover of Time Magazine
- Iran complains to U.N. about Clinton remark
- Somalia's al-Qaida leader killed in airstrike, group says
- Lai vows to promote cross-strait trade
- District Prosecutors' Office holds art exhibition
- Obama's break with his longtime pastor reveals divided loyalties in US black church
- Obama jokingly reveals Top 10 'surprising facts' about himself on TV show
- Industry must deliver on green promises, says UK's Brown
- Taiwan ministers apologize for diplomatic scandal
- Premier-designate to step down if performance not satisfactory
- Labor groups call for more jobs, not subsidies
- Employers, employees to decide on wages, hours: President-elect
- NTU wins Saudi award with solar building technology research plan
- Emissaries accused of embezzling US$30 million in public funds
- KMT overly zealous in wooing China: DPP chairmanship candidate
- Chai vows to help DPP win local chiefs' polls if elected chairman
- Taiwan sports lottery launches with 150 betting stations
- Legislators request local games to be included in sports lottery
- Sports lottery taking bets on Yankees, Mariners
- President-elect firm on MAC head appointment
- Oxygen depletion threatens ocean habitats: study
- DPP chair asked to back Koo-Tsai ticket for chairmanship race
- President-elect promises to narrow regional development disparities
- Media tycoon granted record-setting NT$350 million bail
- Vice Premier to take biggest share of blame for diplomatic scandal
- PFP chair denies power-hunger allegations involving Lai
- Vivaldi's 'Argippo' returns to Prague after 278 years
- London's FTSE 100 unchanged at 6,087.3
- Senate panel votes to block money for Iraq reconstruction projects worth more than $2 million
- Nalbandian to make debut at Queen's Club to prepare for Wimbledon
- Zvonareva, Peer advance to Prague Open quarterfinals
- CSKA Moscow opens Euro Final Four against Tau Ceramica looking for 2nd title in 3 years
- As more take sides, Clinton superdelegate lead over Obama cut in half
- Report by critics of Myanmar's junta charges that biofuel policy is a debacle
- US House to approve anti-genetic discrimination bill
- As record prices threaten labor shortage, coal companies offer incentives to retain miners
- Experts clear IRA of official role in gang killing of Catholic man
- Burger King's third-quarter profit rises, helped by higher same-store sales
- Government puts Italians' tax returns on the Internet, privacy watchdog steps in
- Ex-basketball star Dennis Rodman arrested for alleged domestic violence at LA hotel
- Conservationists: Ending SAfrican ban on killing elephants could encourage poachers
- Melkamu upsets ailing Defar in women's 5,000 at African Athletics Championships
- Stocks up as dollar rises on optimism about US economy
- Turkish police disperse workers defying May Day ban
- Benitez looks to future as Liverpool faces turbulent times after Champions League exit
- Man detained in Hungary after waving toy gun near prime minister
- Leeds loses appeal against 15-point ban and stays in playoffs
- Ford Motor Co.'s US sales in April drop 12 percent as high gas prices turn off consumers
- In Germany, May Day celebrations hit with scattered violence, arrests
- As more take sides, Clinton superdelegate lead over Obama cut in half
- Protests erupt at Carrefour stores in China; 9 people detained
- Square at center of Turkey unrest
- Terminal operators say West Coast cargo traffic halted by port worker war protest
- As more take sides, Clinton superdelegate lead over Obama cut in half
- Veteran sprinter Robbie McEwen back on form with first stage win of season
- Oil prices fall below $111 as the dollar extends its gains; down trend could be temporary
- Conservationists: Ending SAfrican ban on killing elephants could encourage poachers
- Canadian printer to cut 670 jobs in Toronto and Connecticut
- McCain: 'Mission accomplished' banner was not Bush fault, but president bungled early Iraq war
- Safin, Gonzalez advance at BMW Open; Andreev upset
- Hong Kong tolerates Mia Farrow, kicks out protests before Olympic torch relay
- US maker of painkiller Oxycontin seeks to sell new version designed to resist some abuse
- House approves anti-genetic discrimination bill
- Nickelback frontman given minimum sentence, fined for drunk driving
- Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni passes first test
- Vote for London mayor and local councils could gauge Brown's election chances
- US House approves anti-genetic discrimination bill
- BA talks with Continental and American could be start of European airline consolidation
- Immigrant rights activists gather nationwide to demand reform, including ways to citizenship
- Lifted by record crude prices, Exxon Mobil 1Q profit rises 17 pct but disappoints Wall Street
- Experts clear IRA of official role in gang killing of Catholic man
- Nadal through to Barcelona Open quarters after beating Lopez for 100th clay win since 2005
- Senator says China forcing U.S.-owned hotels to install Internet filters to spy on guests
- Morales orders nationalization of Bolivian telecom half owned by Italian company
- Study: low oxygen zones in the oceans expanding with global warming
- Like babies learning to talk, baby birds babble before they can sing
- Daly doesn't improve at Spanish Open while Erlandsson leads after shooting course record
- Agriculture futures fall on stronger dollar, crude slides
- Ex-nanny countersues Rob Lowe, wife in LA, alleging sexual harassment
- US regulators seek public input on whether to regulate markets for betting on elections
- GM, Ford US sales down in April, Toyota's up as high gas prices turn off truck, SUV buyers
- Experts say Indiana could go either way between Obama and Clinton
- Police: Woman believed to be 'D.C. madam' kills herself weeks after conviction
- Immigrant rights activists gather nationwide to demand reform, including ways to citizenship
- Uma Thurman testifies at NYC trial of accused stalker
- Morales orders nationalization of Bolivian telecom half owned by Italian company
- Thumbnail profiles of London's mayoral candidates
- Argentina Dirty War atrocities witness says captors beat, threatened him
- Northwestern University rescinds honorary degree offer to Obama's former pastor
- Fed auctions $24.12 billion in US Treasuries, part of ongoing effort to ease credit stresses
- Nadal through to Barcelona Open quarters after beating Lopez for 100th clay win since 2005
- Congressional panel gives US missile defense plans in Europe a boost
- Closing arguments wrap up in trial of Hollywood private investigator
- UEFA Cup: Zenit routs Bayern 4-0 in second leg to reach UEFA Cup final
- As more take sides, Clinton superdelegate lead over Obama cut in half
- Dubai ruler's acquisitions raise talk of 'superhorse' bred to win Kentucky Derby
- US Senate panel votes to block money for Iraq reconstruction projects
- Police: 'D.C. madam' kills herself in Florida weeks after conviction
- Television personality Barbara Walters reveals past affair with US senator
- US lawmakers endorse provision to require president to certify NKorean nuke plant destruction
- Congressional panel gives US missile defense plans in Europe a boost
- Imperial Oil reports increased revenue but profit falls
- Dulko beats Loit to advance to quarterfinals
- Oil prices fall as the dollar extends its gains; down trend could be temporary, analysts say
- US Senate panel votes to block money for Iraq reconstruction projects
- Arab League chief says there is chance to break Lebanon's presidential deadlock
- Dollar rises as markets consider end to rate cuts
- Morales nationalizes Bolivian telecom, foreign gas companies
- US Senator says China forcing US hotels to install Internet filters to spy on guests
- Sonics' Kevin Durant honored as NBA's rookie of the year
- UEFA Cup: Zenit routs Bayern 4-0 in second leg to reach UEFA Cup final
- Stocks rise as dollar advances on optimism about US economy
- Police: 'D.C. madam' kills herself in Florida coastal town
- Ajax beats Heerenveen 2-1 in Dutch league playoffs
- GM, Ford US sales down in April, Toyota's up as high gas prices turn off truck, SUV buyers
- Gold down
- British court orders health service to explain Alzheimer's drug cost decisions
- Uma Thurman testifies at trial of accused stalker that she was `freaked out' by drawing
- Stocks rise as dollar advances on optimism about US economy
- Health officials: More than 70 measles cases in US, highest reported in 6 years
- Investment firms pull back on emergency borrowing from the Fed
- Stocks rise as dollar advances on optimism about US economy
- Marion Jones' US relay teammates go to CAS to retain medals from 2000 Olympics
- Sun Microsystems swings to 3Q loss, disappointing Wall Street
- Study: low oxygen zones in the oceans expanding with global warming
- Thumbnail profiles of London's mayoral candidates
- Police: 'D.C. madam' kills herself after conviction for running Washington escort service
- Wheat, soybean futures fall on stronger dollar, crude slides
- Bush signs ordcer to broaden US crackdown on Myanmar
- Morales nationalizes Bolivian telecom, foreign gas companies
- UEFA Cup: Zenit routs Bayern 4-0 in second leg to reach UEFA Cup final
- Lawyer says 58 women have filed discrimination claims against Bloomberg LP
- New movies from many studios to be available as iTunes downloads same daday of DVD release
- Unheralded Zenit routs Bayern Munich to set up UEFA Cup final against Rangers
- Miley Cyrus won't appear at Disney red carpet event, company officials say
- Wynn Resorts 1st-quarter earnings drop 20 percent, but Macau boosts revenue
- Rangers reaches UEFA Cup final by beating Fiorentina 4-2 on penalty kicks
- US environment agency proposes tightening standards for airborne lead
- Tom Cruise celebrates 25-year career with appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show"
- New Mexico Democrats squabble over naming 12th superdelegate in nomination race
- Democrats struggle over war funding bill; floor votes delayed
- Bush calls for approval of $770 million in food aid and development programs
- Comedian Bill Cosby calls on black Americans to confront problems in community
- Braun double highlights ninth-inning rally, Brewers beat Cubs 4-3
- Rays beat Orioles 4-2 for eighth win in last 10 games
- New Zealand Telecom profits slips again in third quarter
- Senegal: Zimbabwe's president pledges to respect verdict of any runoff vote
- General Motors CEO says affordable electric cars needed to shift market
- Aniston, Ferrell part of celebrity campaign to highlight human rights in Myanmar
- Commonwealth 400-meter champion Steffensen splits with doping-tainted American coach
- Friday, May 9
- Medieval Spanish altarpiece on view
- Pakistan leaders announce progress, but no agreement on reinstating judges
- Zimbabwe government has tally showing presidential runoff needed
- Police: Convicted 'D.C. madam' kills herself in Florida coastal town
- Former Dodgers architect Buzzie Bavasi dies at 93
- Vote for London mayor and local councils could gauge Brown's election chances
- Kosovo on the agenda but not invited to regional summit in Macedonia
- Thousands rally in May Day effort to keep US immigration reform in election-year debate
- Toms shakes off sore back, poor form to shoot 67 for Wachovia Championship lead
- Romance books in Nigeria's Muslim north address courtship, polygamy and the meaning of love
- Polls show drift toward Clinton but Obama gaining with superdelegates
- Congress sends president bill to outlaw genetic discrimination by medical insurers, employers
- Park, Bader shoot 69 to lead Wachovia Championship as wind blows Ochoa to 73
- New art gallery exhibition features US Impressionists
- `Star Wars' kid Abrams aims to reinvent another galaxy with new `Star Trek' flick
- Collins, Harrison say Graham supplied them with performance-enhancing drugs
- Rangers rides defensive wall into UEFA Cup final with penalty shootout victory over Fiorentina
- Ex-nanny countersues Rob Lowe, wife in LA
- Tibetan exile groups face China's might
- Jewish Museum Milwaukee opens
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 4-10
- Microsoft CEO has price in mind for Yahoo
- Walls growing in size and number
- Miley Cyrus photo reveal growing pains
- Big-screen superheroes gone wild
- Terrence Howard just wants to sing
- That Was the Week That Was
- Paltrow returns to screen in `Iron Man'
- Guitarist Lionel Loueke's odyssey
- 'Grand Theft' delivers more than mayhem
- Harvey Fierstein is a theater creature
- Artist's Ikea-inspired exhibition
- `Iron Man' a blockbuster with a brain
- Members of smaller actors union ratify TV deal with studios
- Crowds gather early for Olympic torch relay in Hong Kong
- Van den Bergh goal gives Red Bulls 1-1 draw, ends Toronto's winning streak
- Oregon Supreme Court rejects claim to force tobacco industry to pay medical monitoring costs
- `Pray the Devil Back to Hell' wins top documentary honor at 7th annual Tribeca Film Festival
- National Basketball Association Glance
- Newly released LBJ tapes show ex-president worrying about re-election, Vietnam war
- `Made of Honor' made of cliches
- `Redbelt' is an oddly intriguing mix
- `Son of Rambow' a charming adventure
- Gran Turismo 5 missing something
- The top ten music in the United States
- Pistons crush 76ers, reach second round
- Oil prices fall below US$112 as US dollar strengthens and investors exit market
- Olympic gold medalist judoka Inoue retires
- South Korea to provide anti-malaria supplies to North Korea
- China says food exports to Japan fall sharply following dumpling poisoning case
- Pentagon to allow troops to get security clearances without disclosing psychiatric counseling
- Workers returning to West Coast docks after anti-war work stoppage
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Braun double highlights ninth-inning rally, Brewers beat Cubs 4-3
- China raises virus death toll by 1 to 21, reports 593 more children infected
- In Argentina, fans go wild for Boca Juniors
- China, Vietnam financial markets closed for holiday
- Top EPA administrator in Midwest resigns, cites administration pressure
- Report: Microsoft may go hostile in its bid for Yahoo, announcement 'likely' Friday
- Jagr and Lundqvist lift Rangers over Pens, keeping season alive
- Philippines must move to restart peace talks with Muslim group, Malaysian mediator says
- Polls show drift toward Clinton but Obama gaining with superdelegates
- Philippines buys enough rice to fill shortfall, wants to become self-sufficient
- Oregon Supreme Court rejects claim to force tobacco industry to pay medical monitoring costs
- Stevie Wonder returns to Jazz Fest as headliner
- Boca Juniors' fans have a passion that is unrivaled even in soccer-obsessed Argentina
- Afghans pay for leftovers as global crisis sends bread price skyrocketing
- Burnett scatters 3 hits, Rios homers as Blue Jays beat Red Sox 3-0
- Japanese official demoted for accessing porn sites 780,000 times during office hours
- Analysis: Recent big win, Obama's pastor problem give Clinton a measure of hope
- Philippines buys enough rice to fill shortfall, wants to become self-sufficient
- Copa Libertadores: Santos downs Cucuta 2-0 in first leg of second round
- Euro rises vs US dollar
- Opposition Conservative Party makes strong gains in UK local elections
- Oil prices fall to near US$112 as US dollar strengthens and investors exit market
- Report: UK house prices down 4.2 pc this year, down 1.3 pc in April
- Thailand floats idea of OPEC-style cartel for rice amid rising prices
- Report: British house prices down 4.2 pct this year, down 1.3 pct in April
- Dollar rises against yen on better-than-expected US data
- Japan Airlines raises profit forecast on cost-cutting
- Olympic torch relay begins in Hong Kong with patriots outnumbering protesters
- Sharif says ousted Pakistan judges will return with 'dignity'
- Bank of Greece governor Garganas to step down when his term ends in June
- Zimbabwe's opposition questions electoral commission tally; nation awaits official results
- Japanese shares rise; Nikkei closes at four-month high on Wall Street gain, US economic data
- Thailand floats idea of OPEC-style rice cartel; Philippines moves to ease shortages
- Japanese official demoted for logging more than 780,000 hits on porn sites
- Japanese official demoted for logging more than 780,000 hits on porn sites
- Olympic torch relay ends in Hong Kong with patriots outnumbering protesters
- Italian dairy company Parmalat reaches settlement in US class action
- US envoy meets leader of Nepal's former communist rebels, still considered terrorists
- Low-alcohol wine provides fresh hope for Spanish vineyards threatened by climate change
- Swiss central bank reports heavy 1Q loss from soaring franc
- US braces for more bad news on jobs
- French foreign minister 'not very optimistic' about liberation of hostage Betancourt
- US bride, groom plead guilty in reception fight with band
- US lawmakers struggle to write veto-proof farm bill
- China names team to be part of Olympic torch ascent of Mount Everest
- Super 14: Crusaders beat Sharks 18-10, book semifinal spot and likely one at home
- SKorea begins large-scale imports of biotech corn amid Chinese control on exports
- Mia Farrow protests at Olympic torch relay, urges Beijing to help stop killings in Darfur
- Polls show drift toward Clinton but Obama gaining with superdelegates
- Man United winger Cristiano Ronaldo becomes second player to retain English writers' award
- Season-leader Jorge Lorenzo suffers chipped ankle bone in spectacular fall
- Hong Kong stock index climbs on Wall Street's overnight gains
- Barclays chief operating officer to leave later this year
- US dollar down, gold up in European morning trading
- China says food exports to Japan fall sharply following dumpling poisoning case
- Swiss stock exchange fines Societe Generale for trading breach
- Italian dairy company Parmalat reaches settlement in US class action
- Arab League chief calls for quick election of Lebanese president
- Man City manager Eriksson cancels news conference amid reports that players might strike
- Cyclone expected to miss Bangladesh, make landfall Friday in Myanmar
- Taiwan approves airline surcharge to defray fuel costs
- Russia says it will take unprecedented measures to simplify visas for Champions League final
- Report: British house prices down 4.2 pct this year, insolvencies rise in first quarter
- Oil prices bounce back above US$113 in volatile trading
- Opposition Conservative Party makes strong gains in UK local elections
- London's FTSE-100 index up 55.0 points at 6142.3
- US agency declares West Coast salmon fishery a disaster, opening way for assistance
- Myanmar's detained democracy leader will be able to vote in upcoming referendum
- Myanmar's detained democracy leader will be able to vote in upcoming referendum
- Judge holds court in parking lot for 500-pound defendant
- Toxicology results indicate Tejano singer Emilio Navaira was intoxicated in bus crash
- Super 14: Auckland stays in hunt for semifinal berth with 35-22 win over Queensland
- Most Asian markets rise on Wall Street gain, better-than-expected US data
- Most Asian markets rise on Wall Street gain, better-than-expected US data
- Japan's Bridgestone tire maker says EU has charged it with price-fixing
- Britain's governing party suffers worst defeat in 40 years, more trouble for Gordon Brown
- Olympic torch relay ends in Hong Kong with patriots outnumbering protesters
- Judicial official: Tests confirm Greek weightlifters' doping
- Kosovo remains threat to Balkan stability, Macedonian president tells regional summit
- Polls show drift toward Clinton but Obama gaining with superdelegates
- Germany midfielder Schneider to miss European Championship
- Fiji defies court order, deports second newspaper publisher
- Lyon can seal seventh straight French title at the weekend
- Sean Combs looks West, embracing his Walk of Fame star and hunting for a home
- Britain's governing party suffers worst defeat in 40 years, more trouble for Gordon Brown
- Police to use sonar to probe ground of Austrian man who held daughter captive for 24 years
- Russia says it will take unprecedented measures to simplify visas for Champions League final
- Fed Reserve takes moves with European banks to battle ongoing credit crisis
- US home furnishings retailer Linens 'n Things files for bankruptcy protection
- Citigroup, State Street to sell CitiStreet to ING Group in deal worth $900 million
- Report: Top aide to Kirk Kerkorian says Ford Motor should sell Volvo and Mercury brands
- ECB agrees to expand US dollar offerings to European banks
- MTV owner Viacom posts 33 pct gain in first-quarter income
- KBR 1Q profit more than doubles helped by gain from arbitration award
- Strong sales of "Rock Band" video games pump up the profit at Sumner Redstone's Viacom
- Federal Reserve announces new moves Friday with European banks to battle ongoing credit crisis
- Russia says it will take unprecedented measures to simplify visas for Champions League final
- US employers cut fewer jobs in April, jobless rate falls to 5 percent
- Ferguson claims he knows of club chairman who decides team lineups for manager
- KBR 1Q profit more than tripled, with a gain from arbitration award
- US employers cut fewer jobs in April, jobless rate falls to 5 percent
- US employers cut fewer jobs in April, jobless rate falls to 5 percent
- ECB, Swiss National Bank to to increase US dollar offerings to European banks
- US employers cut fewer jobs in April, jobless rate falls to 5 percent
- Police in Texas arrest man who allegedly tried to cash $360 billion check
- Chevron profit jumps to $5.17B in first quarter as higher oil prices offset refining weakness
- Super 14: Auckland stays in hunt for semifinal berth with 35-22 win over Queensland
- US employers cut fewer jobs in April, jobless rate falls to 5 percent
- US agencies plan crackdown on harsh credit card practices that hurt borrowers
- Organizers hope lei measuring longer than 1 mile is accredited by Guinness World Records
- Italian dairy company Parmalat reaches settlement in US class action
- Clubs prepare for final push for promotion to Premier League
- EU charges Bridgestone and Trelleborg with price-fixing
- Julie Andrews writes of hard childhood in autobiography 'Home'
- Judicial official: Tests confirm Greek weightlifters' doping
- Russia says it will take unprecedented measures to simplify visas for Champions League final
- US stocks to rally after better-than-expected payroll report, Fed move to boost liquidity
- Gonzalez beats Safin to reach BMW Open semifinals
- US employers cut fewer jobs in April, jobless rate falls to 5 percent
- Fed announces new moves Friday with European banks to battle ongoing credit crisis
- Cadbury begins trading as pure confectionery company after drinks demerger
- Zimbabwe opposition leader wins 1st round of election, but not by enough to avoid runoff
- Colombian police: Second of two drug-trafficking twins captured
- Indian shares climb; led by Reliance Energy, banks
- Polls show drift toward Clinton but Obama gaining with superdelegates
- Chevron profit jumps to $5.17B in first quarter as higher oil prices offset refining weakness
- Reports: Mariah Carey weds actor/rapper Nick Cannon in private ceremony
- US stocks jump after payroll report, Fed action
- Myanmar warns of strong winds, high tides as Cyclone Nargis heads toward coast
- SKorean court rejects arrest warrant for Chinese accused in Olympic torch violence
- Vieri out for rest of season with injury after missing decisive penalty against Rangers
- Vieri out for rest of season with injury after missing decisive penalty against Rangers
- Zimbabwe opposition leader wins 1st round of election, but not by enough to avoid runoff
- ATP-BMW Open Results
- Last-known member of 1944 failed plot to kill Hitler dies
- US stocks jump after payroll report, Fed action
- Sharif: Pakistan's government will restore ousted judges on May 12
- US factories rebound in March after two-month slump
- Thailand floats idea of OPEC-style rice cartel; Philippines moves to ease shortages
- Oil prices bounce back above US$113 in volatile trading
- US factories rebound in March after two-month slump
- US stocks jump after payroll report, Fed action
- Opposition disputes official results from Zimbabwe presidential election
- UCI says increased testing is changing cycling's drug culture
- Last-known member of 1944 failed plot to kill Hitler dies
- Chevron profit jumps to $5.17B in first quarter as higher oil prices offset refining weakness
- Ex-senator won't comment on reported Barbara Walters affair 3 decades ago
- SKorea reassures citizens on safety of imported US beef, thousands rally against imports
- ArcelorMittal sells part of Chinese steelmaker to ING and Deutsche Bank
- Brazil stocks soar past record 70,000 points on investment-grade rating
- Hong Kongers show their patriotic side during Olympic Torch relay
- Officials: Opposition leader won most votes in Zimbabwe but not enough to avoid runoff
- Advocaat chasing first major European title, faces former club Rangers in UEFA Cup final
- Zvonareva advances to semifinals at Prague Open, Peer eliminated
- Federal agencies plan crackdown on harsh credit card practices that hurt US borrowers
- US employers cut fewer jobs in April, jobless rate falls to 5 percent
- Strong sales of "Rock Band" video game pumps up the profit at Viacom
- Man United winger Cristiano Ronaldo becomes second player to retain English writers' award
- Bush sends Congress details of $70 billion war request for 2009
- Crude futures rise sharply on supply concerns despite stronger dollar
- Reports: Mariah Carey weds actor/rapper Nick Cannon in private ceremony
- International Rugby Board formally ratifies agreement to help ease burden on elite players
- Bush sends Congress details of $70 billion war request for 2009
- Euro dips lower to US$1.5409 after US unemployment report better than expected
- Brazil stocks soar past record 70,000 points on investment-grade rating
- Microsoft launches new products
- Logitech achieves record Q1 sales and profits
- Gamania boosts R/D manpower
- Credit card accepted in Yahoo auction
- Real estate market affected by possible investment hike
- Regent Taipei presents Mother's Day packages
- Yilan introduces whale watching adventure
- Sidelines
- O'Sullivan, Hendry tied at four each
- Harty feeling pressure of Kentucky Derby
- Nadal makes it 100 out of 101 on clay
- Red Wings rout Avalanche, complete series sweep
- Rangers to meet Zenit in final after penalty shoot-out drama
- Tigers complete rare sweep of Yankees
- Pistons crush Sixers, through to 2nd round
- Going green is not always without its trials and tribulations
- 'Small wind' power plants are blowing strong
- Narrow fluctuations expected in Taiwan shares next week
- Lenovo plans to buy companies to regain market share and ranking
- Greenback gains on yen as traders wait for U.S. labor market report
- U.S. House passes mortgage aid bill
- Shares rise as dollar rebounds and oil drops
- U.S. auto sales decline in April
- In Brief
- IMF gathers nations to develop guidelines for sovereign wealth
- Microsoft CEO Ballmer has price in mind for Yahoo takeover bid
- China's food exports to Japan drop following poisoning case
- Bolivia takes over four energy companies
- Thailand proposes rice cartel with neighbors amid rising prices
- Bloomberg female employees file discrimination lawsuit
- May Day fuels protests over food prices
- Greece is the word for European travel-survey, New Zealand tops international rating
- Low-income Hispanic women have better diet than other races
- Expert sees peanut allergy solution within 5 years
- Turn-ons, turn-offs, desire varies widely among men
- In Brief
- Online auction flogs role with Johnny Depp
- New releases to be made available for ipods and iphones
- Carey and Cannon tie the knot in secret ceremony
- The Roots tangle with the bigger issues
- Elephants killed in the Congo to meet rising Chinese demand for ivory, group says
- Improved police force is key to Afghan security
- In Brief
- Japanese man demoted for accessing porn sites at work
- 'D.C. madam' hangs herself in shed, Florida police say
- Torch protests good for China, says Apple's Lai
- Hong Kong police detain 20 on torch route, witnesses say
- Asia getting fed up with Fed's rate cuts
- In Brief
- Fiji defies court order, deports 2nd publisher
- Donors meet over aid for Palestinians
- Olmert to face new grilling from police
- Deadly virus in China kills another child
- World-class flutists nurture young musical talents
- U.N. Correspondents Association supports Taiwanese journalists
- In Brief
- Bank launches Taiwan's first sports lottery
- Far Eastern Air faces possible bankruptcy, CAA says
- Lawmakers want additional warnings for shark fin dishes
- Children from 10 countries to sing their prayers in Taiwan
- Amendment to Labor law will protect workers' rights
- Labor party in Britain mauled in local elections
- Court lets Gary Wang out on NT$350 million bail
- Huang, Chiou apologize over roles in aid scandal
- Foreign minister subpoenaed in diplomatic scandal probe
- Marcum wins pitching duel as Blue Jays shut down White Sox
- Man at center of diplomatic scandal denies accusations
- Middleman involved in diplomatic scandal declares innocence
- Sales volume reaches NT$7.88m on first day of sports lottery
- Obama's appeal to working-class whites faltering more and more, polls show
- Obama holds narrow lead as Guam Democrats turn out in big numbers for caucuses
- EURO 2008: European Championship hosts prepare for tournament in their own sweet time
- EU charges Bridgestone, Yokohama and Trelleborg with price-fixing
- UCI says increased testing is changing cycling's drug culture
- Kenyan men sweep steeplechase African Athletics Championships
- Tom Cruise tells Winfrey couch-jumping was a moment he is not sure he would take back
- O'Neill says Aston Villa won't be tempted to sell captain Gareth Barry to Liverpool
- US stocks advance after payroll report, Fed action
- London's FTSE-100 index up 128.2 points at 6,215.5
- Street artist Banksy marshals colleagues for stencil festival in disused London tunnel
- Ferguson needs favor from West Ham as Man United closes in on Premier League title
- Accused stalker says attempts to contact Uma Thurman were "clumsy," not scary
- Cadbury begins trading as pure confectionery company after drinks demerger
- Man City manager Eriksson cancels news conference amid reports that players might strike
- Zimbabwe opposition proposes sharing power with ruling party _ but not Mugabe
- US dollar mixed, gold up in European trading
- Bush sends Congress details of $70 billion war request for 2009
- 2 scientists are first women to receive valuable US prize for medicine and biomedical research
- Tom Cruise not sure he would take back couch-jumping
- Mugabe party official says Mugabe will run in second round; opposition rejects runoff
- Pro-Islamist Somali alliance may withdraw from peace talks because of U.S. airstrike
- Andreas Kloeden wins Tour of Romandie time trial, takes yellow jersey
- Zimbabwe set for second round of voting
- Mathieu, Gonzalez reach BMW Open semifinals, El Aynaoui oldest in 15 years
- Britain's governing party suffers worst defeat in 40 years, more trouble for Gordon Brown
- US: Toyota recalling about 90,000 Highlander sport utility vehicles over seat belt problem
- Sharif says ousted Pakistan judges to return May 12; move threatens Musharraf
- Commodities jump, but losses raise concerns of downturn
- Medical marijuana user who was denied liver transplant over drug usage dies
- 2 men sentenced to 5 years in jail for blackmailing British royal
- Garrido shoots course record 63 to lead Spanish Open by four strokes
- Security Council calls for Myanmar referendum to respect `fundamental political freedoms'
- McCain lashes out at '100 Years' in Iraq ads
- US stocks give up steep gains that followed economic figures
- Home furnishings retailer Linens 'n Things files for bankruptcy protection
- Recent events in Zimbabwe, where electoral officials say presidential runoff necessary
- Autonomy vote bares Bolivia's centuries-old identity crisis
- Crude futures rise sharply on supply concerns despite stronger dollar
- Colombian police: Second of drug-trafficking twins captured
- Federal Reserve approves plan to end deceptive credit card practices that frustrate borrowers
- Obama takes on McCain, Clinton over proposed suspension of gas tax
- Escaping critics and praising his wife, Bill Clinton finds adoring crowds in small towns
- Brazil stocks soar past record 70,000 points on investment-grade rating
- US judge throws out assault charge against Rod Stewart's son Sean, lawyer says
- `American Idol' top boss: Paula Abdul, audition episodes aren't going anywhere
- Reports: Mariah Carey weds actor/rapper Nick Cannon in private ceremony
- Argentine farmers resume export-tax protests as truce ends
- Nadal advances to Barcelona Open semifinals after surviving early scare against Chela
- Actor Denzel washington tells NY kids science is important, more important than entertainers
- Super 14: Otago holds on for 31-28 win over Cheetahs
- Federal Reserve may be showing signs it would prefer not to cut interest rates more
- Mexican state police commander, officer questioned about missing rebels
- Microsoft reportedly raises offer for Yahoo by several dollars
- Gold up
- Top-seeded Medina Garrigues marches into SAR semifinals with straight-set win
- US dollar mixed after better-than-expected employment data
- Tesla high-powered electric car sends sparks through industry as it hits market
- Borussia Dortmund and Nuremberg draw 0-0 in the Bundesliga
- Commodities jump, but losses raise concerns of downturn
- Britain's governing party suffers worst defeat in 40 years, set to lose London's City Hall
- US lawmakers seek probe of Pentagon public relations program
- Bristol-Myers Squibb sells ConvaTec business unit for $4.1 billion to Nordic Capital Fund
- Brazil stocks close at record high on investment-grade rating
- Report: Microsoft raises offer for Yahoo by 'several dollars,' talks continue
- Sharapova unhappy over photo shoot ahead of tournament
- Accused NY stalker says he didn't mean to scare Uma Thurman
- Arsonists attack offices of Greek Socialist Party
- Security Council calls for Myanmar referendum to respect `fundamental political freedoms'
- Heatley scores three, Canada beats Slovenia 5-1 to open ice hockey World Championship
- Dominican author says Pulitzer Prize-winning book will become movie
- Authorities say Tejano singer Emilio Navaira intoxicated when tour bus he was driving crashed
- Maccabi rallies from 18-point deficit, to face CSKA for Euroleague basketball title
- Eccentric and offensive, London's new mayor boasts a devastating wit but reckless streak
- Britain's governing party suffers worst defeat in 40 years, loses London's City Hall
- Quotes from new London mayor Boris Johnson
- LA judge dismisses assault charge against Rod Stewart's son
- Brazil to supply energy to Argentina to cover shortage
- Microsoft raises offer for Yahoo above $31 in bid for friendly deal that could reshape Web
- Hip-hop artist, businessman Sean Combs receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Jimi Hendrix estate disputes sex tape released by Vivid Entertainment
- Bush acknowledges 'tough times,' but says economy is going to `come on'
- Republicans use Obama to boost their candidates
- Sharif says ousted Pakistan judges to return May 12; move threatens Musharraf
- Long-lost Vivaldi opera 'Argippo' returns to Prague after 278 years
- Hong Kongers show their patriotic side during Olympic Torch relay
- Bohn leads Wachovia Championship, Mickelson fades after disastrous 15th hole
- Zimbabwe opposition willing to share power with ruling party
- Price shoots 65 to take 1-stroke lead in FedEx Kinko's Classic
- PR experts give good reviews to Cruise appearance on Winfrey's show
- Pushed by higher prices, immigrants in US stocking up on rice
- Stevie Wonder returns to Jazz Fest as headliner
- Thailand floats idea of OPEC-style rice cartel; Philippines moves to ease shortages
- `High School Musical 3' begins filming in Salt Lake City; movie will go to theaters Oct. 24
- Unrealized derivative losses send Berkshire's 1Q profit 64 percent lower
- Lindsay Lohan mugshot featured in liquor industry ad attacking ignition interlock laws
- Despite another poor finish, Creamer keeps Ochoa out of sight at SemGroup
- Hometown favorite Hamlin claims pole at Richmond despite feeling jitters
- Bush says US economy is going to `come on'
- Jones, Montgomery excluded from witness list in Graham doping trial
- Amazon sues New York over law requiring collection of sales tax for online purchases
- China's Guo Jingjing leads 3-meter springboard qualifiers in Canada Cup
- Actress Elizabeth Taylor supports Hillary Rodham Clinton _ again
- Patrick Kane, Tim Thomas help US beat Latvia 4-0 in world opener
- Fiji military government expels a second foreign media chief
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- West Coast ports back to normal after job action, workers slow cargo movement to protest war
- Sean Combs looks West, embracing his Walk of Fame star and hunting for a home
- Mechanical squirrels, robot lizards jump into academic research on animal behavior
- Clinton, Obama try to appeal to working class ahead of next week's primaries
- Cyclone hammers Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon; serious casualties expected
- McCain backtracks on remarks about oil and the Iraq war, criticizes ads
- China's Health Ministry orders alert on a children's virus that has killed 22
- Talks between Chinese, Dalai Lama officials set to begin as state-media steps up criticism
- Police: Colts receiver Marvin Harrison interviewed about Philadelphia shooting
- Marion Jones, Tim Montgomery excluded from government's witness list in Trevor Graham trial
- Montreal Grand Prix Diving Results
- US, Canada among opening day winners in World Championships
- Report: Lakers star Kobe Bryant wins first NBA MVP award
- Malaysia delays public projects to use money for food stockpiles, says prime minister
- Human Rights Watch, UNICEF express concern about election violence in Zimbabwe
- Schumaker's 11th inning homer gives Cardinals win over Cubs
- Surprising Hawks edge Celtics, forcing Game 7
- Australia beats India 1-0 to advance to Four Nations tournament final
- Exiled Tibetan official says talks between Dalai Lama envoys and China to begin Sunday
- Sharks beat Stars in overtime, avoid elimination again
- Questions galore in wide-open 134th Kentucky Derby; will Big Brown answer them?
- Thai media group says prime minister harasses reporters
- Dalai Lama envoys expected in Hong Kong ahead of meetings with Chinese officials
- Musharraf may accept restoration of judges if done by amending constitution
- Super 14: Hurricanes beat Lions 38-12; boost semifinal hopes
- American Colin Edwards breaks through for pole position in China
- About 5,000 Pakistanis rally against Dutch anti-Quran film
- Producer says Amy Winehouse won't record Bond track
- Lebanese politician calls for the Iranian ambassador's expulsion
- Intermediary says missing associate pocketed US$30 million in Taiwan's diplomatic bungle
- Asian Development Bank announces emergency aid to cope with food crisis
- Olympic torch passes through Chinese casino city Macau
- CSKA Moscow and Maccabi Tel Aviv look for 6th Euroleague trophy
- Lebanese politician calls for the Iranian ambassador's expulsion
- Ferguson says Rooney will be fit for Champions League final
- Super 14: Western Force beat Chiefs on late penalty
- Dalai Lama envoys expected in Hong Kong ahead of meetings with Chinese officials
- Eccentric Conservative wins race to become London mayor
- Ilchenko of Russia retains 10K open water world crown with 3.1 second victory over Patten
- Open Water Swimming Results
- Film reveals war shrine still taboo in Japan, stirs debate on free speech
- Chinese officials predict no protests as Olympic torch finally arrives on the mainland
- SKoreans hold candlelit vigil to oppose resumption of US beef imports
- WTA-Grand Prix SAR Results
- Dalai Lama's government positive about talks with Chinese officials
- ATP-BMW Open Results
- Dulko reaches SAR final with straight-sets win over Rezai
- Top Abbas adviser to become head of Palestinian soccer association
- English Soccer Results
- Ronaldo double edges Man United closer to title defense with 4-1 victory over West Ham
- Top sprinter Petacchi to miss Giro d'Italia with virus
- Zimbabwe opposition does not rule out runoff, calls for help to verify vote count
- Family of abducted Pakistani ambassador issue 'fervent' appeal for his release
- Open Water Swimming Results
- Ilchenko retains 10K open water world crown with 3.1 second victory over Patten
- 10-man Manchester United beats West Ham 4-1 led by two Ronaldo goals
- Country comedian-musician Jim Hager, half of Hager Twins of 'Hee Haw' fame, dies at 66
- Guam Democrats turn out in big numbers to pick between Clinton, Obama delegates
- Eccentric Conservative sworn in as London mayor
- China's Health Ministry puts nation on alert as deadly child virus appears to spread
- Polls illustrate Obama's problems with less-educated whites
- Zvonareva, Azarenka advance to final at Prague Open
- Obama takes early lead as Guam Democrats turn out in big numbers for caucuses
- EU, NATO must integrate all Balkan states and Ukraine, area countries say
- At BMW Open, Gonzalez ousts oldest tour semifinalist since Conners
- Nadal reaches 4th straight Barcelona Open final with easy win over No. 85 Gremelmayr
- At BMW Open, Gonzalez ousts oldest tour semifinalist since Connors
- Former Spanish prime minister Calvo Sotelo dead at 82
- Horde of Berkshire shareholders fill Omaha arena to hear Buffett and Munger
- Medina Garrigues through to first final of the year at SAR, faces Dulko
- Super 14: Bulls defeat New South Wales 16-13
- Asian Development Bank announces emergency aid to cope with food crisis
- Ferguson says Rooney will be fit for Champions League final
- Sidelines
- Kovalainen has no doubts about returning to racing
- Eriksson faces an uncertain future at Man City
- Lorenzo rides despite fractured ankle
- Bryant wins MVP award, says report
- Barcelona win for Ferrer, will play Wawrinka in semi-finals
- Hawks shock Celtics, Cavaliers advance
- Wang wins sixth in a row for Yankees
- Migraine often associated with psychiatric disorders
- Exposure to weed killers tied to brain cancer
- Woman makes rare gains by living without heart device
- Oahu is home to many 'Lost' locations
- Wall Street sees gains to extend
- U.S. capital's cab drivers meet the meter for the first time
- U.S. job cuts in April less severe than feared
- Microsoft raises offer for Yahoo stake
- Report says Murdoch will not raise bid to acquire Newsday
- ADB meeting to moot rice crisis
- Tesla high-powered electric car hits market
- Immigrants in U.S. stocking up on rice
- Giant puzzle exposes Germany's communist secrets
- Polygamists erred when they messed with Texas
- Committee to save world plans 10th reunion
- In Brief
- Torch heads for mainland China
- Eight die in Arkansas as storms move through
- Britain to send peace experts to Philippines
- Boris Johnson elected as London's new mayor
- U.S. forces kill 8 militants in latest clashes in Baghdad
- Taipei housing market returning to normal, say real estate brokers
- Taiwan's indigenous people try to maintain their culture in an ever changing world
- In Brief
- Police to get tough over helmets
- Designer bags auctioned to raise money for charity
- FarEasTone to provide real-time sports news
- Hundreds compete for 15 jobs as Air Macau flight attendants
- Foundations hold Mother's Day event for disabled people
- DPP chairmanship hopefuls to present platform to party
- Policy of freezing energy prices is unfair, says VP-elect
- Huang and Chiou dismiss middleman's explanation
- China condemns Dalai Lama ahead of planned talks
- Zimbabwe opposition weighs taking part in election run-off
- Middleman denies embezzlement accusation
- Clinton dishes on family issues with panel of working mothers
- Damon homers, doubles twice to power Yanks to 6-1 win over Mariners
- Damon, Mussina lead Yankees to win over Mariners
- Dalai Lama's envoys meet Chinese officials in first talks since Tibetan unrest in March
- Report: Italian police officer shoots herself outside stadium during soccer game
- Bush says administration `clear and candid' on economy
- Former Spanish prime minister Calvo Sotelo dead at 82
- Alaska's veteran Republican lawmakers losing favor with voters
- Musharraf may accept restoration of judges if done by amending constitution
- Cycling team Astana invited into Giro d'Italia lineup
- Celtic rallies to beat Motherwell in Scottish Premier League; holds 8 point lead over Rangers
- Bremen beats Cottbus 2-0 to delay Bayern title celebrations
- Garrido holds 3-stroke lead after 3rd round of Spanish Open
- Libya warns Italy over possible ministerial appointment in next Berlusconi gov't
- At BMW Open, Gonzalez ousts oldest tour semifinalist since Connors
- Nadal and Ferrer advance to all-Spanish Barcelona Open final
- Italian police officer shoots herself outside stadium during soccer game
- Lyon held to 0-0 draw by Nice in French league, Bordeaux has chance to close gap
- Energy Minister: Algeria won't raise domestic gas prices to meet WTO demands
- Steelworkers union silent about Essar Steel's plans to buy Esmark
- 4 Albanian defense ministry officials arrested for corruption linked to ammunition dump blast
- New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has two stitches in bowling hand; should be fit for test
- Former Iranian president says fomenting violence in other countries is 'treason'
- NZ captain Daniel Vettori has two stitches in bowling hand; should be fit for test
- Horde of Berkshire shareholders fill Omaha arena to hear Buffett and Munger
- Byrne and Williams out of Wales squad for two-test tour to South Africa
- Henrythenavigator wins 200th running of the 2,000 Guineas
- De Bonis gets first pro career win at Tour de Romandie
- Obama holds lead as Guam Democrats turn out in big numbers for caucuses
- Super 14: Stormers beat ACT 20-10 to go fourth
- Small-town lawyer pushes hard to take US House seat from Republicans in Louisiana
- Ilchenko retains 10K open water world crown with 3.1 second victory over Patten
- Ethiopian women sweep 10,000-meter race to match men's success
- Buffett again rebuffs advocates who want 4 dams removed from Klamath River
- FC Twente beats NAC Breda 5-1 to advance to final in Dutch league playoffs
- Atletico tightens grip on Champions League place with 3-0 win over Recreativo
- NY police horse throws officer off, then makes his way home alone through Manhattan streets
- Lyon held to 0-0 draw by Nice in French league, Bordeaux has chance to close gap
- Nacional routs Portuguese champion Porto 3-0
- Pamela Anderson has garage sale in Malibu
- Illinois smoking ban tamps down puffing at pipe convention
- Maestracci voted in as Canadian Soccer Association president through 2012
- Canadians admire fans of Latvia, their next opponent in world championships
- Guzman has 6 RBIs to lead Nationals to 9-8 victory over Pirates
- Five Colombian soldiers killed in clash with leftist rebels
- Berkshire shareholders get reassurances as they worry about company future after Buffett goes
- Arslan wins one-sided decision against Wilson in WBA title fight
- Creamer in the lead, with the challenge coming from a different major champion
- Aaron Neville, Irvin Mayfield, Jimmy Buffett among Jazz Fest headliners
- Alaska governor balances needs of newborn baby with Down Syndrome and official duties
- Webb becomes first 7-game winner, Ojeda has 6 RBIs in 10-4 win over Mets
- Jamaica to boost rice production on public land, reduce dependence on imports
- Mainland China welcomes Olympic torch; officials predict no protests during national relay
- China on alert as deadly EV-71 child virus appears to spread
- Unbeaten Big Brown wins Kentucky Derby, filly Eight Belles euthanized after finishing 2nd
- Decades after WWII's end, film questions why Hispanic Marine never awarded highest honor
- Tibetan PM in exile positive about talks with Communist Party officials in China
- Round 12: Hurricanes move up; Sharks and Chiefs move down in top-four reshuffle
- Asian Development Bank announces emergency aid to cope with food crisis
- China turns to algae-gobbling carp, hoping to clear fetid lakes _ but who will eat them?
- Microsoft abandons Yahoo bid after sides can't agree on acceptable sales price
- Weather clears and survivors count blessings as they seek belongings after US twisters
- Obama says Clinton's gas tax relief plan symbolizes a candidacy of phony ideas
- Nick Price shoots 65 to take 2-stroke lead in FedEx Kinko's Classic
- New breed of rich and young more concerned about their 'carbon footprint' than stuff they need
- As Putin's apprentice becomes Russia's president, many ask whether he will lead or be led
- New Russian president faces knotty challenges worldwide
- Playing without top stars, Sweden prevails 6-5 in hard-fought battle with upstart Belarus
- Denver man seeks support for citywide panel on space aliens
- China farms the world to feed a ravenous economy
- Olympic torch relay starts in southern China island of Hainan
- On Japan's secretive death row, inmate becomes cause celebre
- Obama's appeal to working-class whites faltering more and more, polls show
- Republicans retain at least 1 House seat with win in one of 2 special Louisiana elections
- Death toll from China child virus hits 24 as officials try to halt its spread
- Democrat Cazayoux wins Louisianna congressional race over Republican Jenkins
- Bolivia's largest state to vote on autonomy in defiance of leftist president
- Malaysian minister wants women to get 'approval' before traveling abroad alone
- Myanmar declares disaster zones following cyclone that smashed houses, cut power
- Report: Chinese president hopeful about talks with Dalai Lama representatives
- Japan's Date defeated in final in her surprise comeback to pro tennis
- Obama wins Guam caucuses by just 7 votes over Clinton
- Thai prime minister says he will not change his style after criticism from media groups
- Tragedy at the Kentucky Derby: Filly Eight Belles destroyed after 2nd-place finish
- Big Brown wins Derby; filly Eight Belles euthanized
- Flyers beat Canadiens 6-4 to clinch series, book place in Eastern Conference final
- Yamaha's Rossi takes out Chinese GP, ending winless streak
- Sweden edges Belarus, as Switzerland, Finland and Slovakia also win at Worlds
- Bowyer steals win in Richmond after wild ending denies Hamlin, Earnhardt and Busch
- Webb brings up seventh win as Diamondbacks down Mets
- Chinese party in Malaysia urged to become multiracial after opposition shows the way
- South Sydney Rabbitohs win at last with co-owner Russell Crowe in stands
- Pistons, Hornets claim opening games of second-round series
- Australia defeats China in penalty shootout to win Four Nations tournament
- Another confidante of Taiwan's outgoing president questioned in missing money scandal
- Thousands vow to protect Japan's pacifist constitution from changes
- Beckham scores two trademark goals as Galaxy salvages draw
- More Chinese children die from hand, foot and mouth disease, other countries hit
- China's Hu says he is looking forward to making new friends on official visit to Japan
- Olmert: New police probe won't affect peace agenda
- Zimbabwe teachers say they are targets in political violence, threaten strike
- Akhtar's five-year ban temporarily lifted, clears way for IPL participation
- Russia to send team to Britain to ease visa process for Champions League fans
- WHO says virus that killed 24 children in China is not a threat to the Olympics
- Chinese GP race results and standings
- Britain's Brown vows to address voters' concerns after local election drubbing
- Nadal aiming to extend perfect record at Rome Masters
- Spain pays its respects to former Prime Minister Calvo Sotelo in Parliament
- Report: Myanmar cyclone kills 243, government declares disaster zones
- Equatorial Guinea holds legislative ballot; ruling party expected to dominate
- Hargreaves says United deserves English title _ even on goal difference
- Myanmar says cyclone killed 243, government declares disaster zones
- Japan's population of children hits new low for 27th straight year
- Football Association to investigate unusual betting patterns in League Two match
- Report: DNA tests prove none of 3 skulls billed as Schiller's were those of playwright
- Report: Chinese president hopeful about talks with Dalai Lama representatives
- Hackett disqualified from 10-kilometer open water meet, won't race in event at Beijing
- Djokovic hits back at critics on retirement against Federer
- Bolivia's largest state votes on autonomy in defiance of leftist president
- Asian Development Bank rejects charges its lending practices neglect poorest countries
- Steve Harmison considers quitting cricket altogether unless he gets England place back
- State media say more than 240 dead in Myanmar after cyclone hits country
- Iraqi woman journalist killed during botched kidnap attempt in northern Iraqi, police say
- Switzerland wins A1 Grand Prix title for the first time
- WTA-Prague Open Results
- Bryant leads Apache to finals of Japan's pro league
- Carragher urges Liverpool's American owners to strengthen squad
- 9 South Koreans killed, 14 injured after being swept away by large wave
- Hargreaves says United deserves English title _ even on goal difference
- Zvonareva wins Prague Open for her 6th WTA title
- Cyprus' new, communist-rooted president scores high marks in opinion poll
- 2 Afghan officials arrested in Karzai assassination plot
- Bendtner heads in late goal to Arsenal 1-0 win over Everton in Premier League
- Myanmar state media say at least 351 dead after powerful cyclone hits country
- Zimbabwe teachers say they are targets in violence, clergy call for international help
- Milan defeats Inter in Serie A to tighten championship race
- Bekele wins 5,000-meter race at African Athletics Championships
- At 34, country singer Gretchen Wilson completes high school education
- Natagora wins 1,000 Guineas by half a length over Spacious
- Angry Germans turn on 'bad Bundesliga' after another disappointing season in Europe
- Microsoft unit marks 10th anniversary
- GVB honored for becoming PATA members for 50 years
- Shin Kong Mitsukoshi takes over IDEE with NT$705 million
- ASUS, Intel and Tsann Kuen to regenerate 3C products
- New generation iPhone to make debut in late June, says Foxconn
- Regent launches 'Tuna Ahoy' promotion
- Sri Lanka's budget carrier grounded by lack of planes
- Citigroup clients to withdraw money from Old Lane hedge fund
- Investor says venture capitalists vital to China's modern economy
- U.S. car sales shift gear
- Analysts expect ECB to remain on high alert until inflation fades
- Oil price hike boosts bunker fee
- All systems go as IMO moves back to move forward
- OOCL announces opening of Da Nang office in Vietnam
- AADA to raise bunker surcharge
- Vale Shipping backlog may push up freight rates: analyst
- Hamburg may take Hapag-Lloyd stake
- Port of Singapore named the 'best seaport in Asia'
- Carter to meet O'Sullivan in final at the Crucible
- De La Hoya looks ahead to rematch with Mayweather
- Beckham scores twice to give Galaxy a draw
- Nadal to meet Ferrer in Barcelona final
- Sidelines
- Flyers win over Canadiens, advance to Eastern's finals
- Rossi takes out Chinese GP, ending his winless streak
- Hornets rout Spurs in playoff series opener
- Big Brown wins Derby; filly Eight Belles euthanized
- Ronaldo puts United on brink of title
- Taiwan star gets first win of the season
- Japan's Toyota to hike prices in the U.S.
- Africa's biggest oil producer makes ethanol from sorghum
- India close to clinching free trade deal with Southeast Asia
- ADB calls for global action to combat rising food prices
- Swedish companies keep employees happy at work
- Dreamliner hit by further delays
- Australian state premier pushes ahead with privatization of electricity industry
- AfDB adds US$1b in loans for Africa food crisis
- Buffett says credit crisis ebbs for Wall Street
- Four legged therapy for students as final exams bring extra stress
- Busting the eight glasses of water a day myth
- Meet the latest global trend - Yawns
- In Brief
- Anderson organizes garage sale in Malibu
- Give him a star and you'll get a supernova
- China Philharmonic to play for Pope
- Japan's secretive criminal justice system pushed into the spotlight
- China farms the world to feed a ravenous appetite
- Malaysian minister wants women to get 'approval' before traveling abroad
- Deaths reported after cyclone hammers Myanmar
- Over four thousand evacuate as volcano spews ash in Chile
- U.S. targets militants in Baghdad with missiles
- Ma's firewalls
- In Brief
- Deaths from PRC child virus hit 24, officials say trying to stop it spreading
- Myanmar cyclone damage will take days to assess, top U.N. authority says
- Obama wins Guam caucuses by just 7 votes over Clinton
- PRC welcomes Olympic torch; officials predict no protests
- Gamania CEO Liu steps up to survival game
- Half of estimated asthma patients suffer from sinus allergy, expert says
- More mobile water pumps to be used in flood control
- Taiwan's imports of Scotch Whisky take downturn
- Government community art projects bearing fruit
- In Brief
- Sponsoring needy children displays Taiwan's strength
- Receipt of fraud donations denied
- Ma welcomes Hu's remarks on Taiwan-China relations
- DPP candidates present platforms
- Over 240 dead in Myanmar after cyclone, media says
- Microsoft withdraws proposal to acquire Yahoo
- Prosecutors find key data in embezzlement scandal
- Obama, Clinton clash over Iran policy ahead of critical primaries
- Damon homers, doubles twice to power Yanks to 6-1 win over Mariners
- Yankees beat Mariners 8-2 behind Derek Jeter's 4 hits, homers by Cano and Cabrera
- World can reach climate change deal in 2009 -- U.N.
- Vice premier offers to quit DPP and Cabinet over diplomatic scandal
- Middleman's notebook computer seized in missing fund probe
- DPP chairmanship candidates reaffirm party's pro-independence stance
- Defense minister's Taiping Island visit canceled
- Final batch of domestic-market tickets go on sale for Beijing Olympics
- No timetable for pay raise for civil servants: premier-designate
- President Chen denies ties to middleman implicated in diplomatic fraud
- China agrees to second round of talks with Dalai Lama's envoys
- Prosecutors probing diplomatic fraud in possession of 'bribe list'
- Noted U.S. musicians to perform for aborigines in Alishan
- Prosecutors subpoena MOFA officials over diplomatic scandal
- Premier directs law enforcement agencies to probe diplomatic scandal
- Middle-aged workforce increased in past decade: labor official
- Vice premier questioned for 2nd time over involvement in diplomatic scandal
- 2007 cross-strait OBU remittances exceeded US$200 billion
- Taiwan tycoon becomes major sponsor of Chinese pandas
- Beleaguered vice premier defends president's DPP membership
- More rain forecasted in Taiwan area over coming week
- Ma vows to increase education budget to improve professors' salaries
- Some trouble as final batch of domestic-market tickets go on sale for Beijing Olympics
- Myanmar state media say at least 351 dead after powerful cyclone hits country
- Two Afghan officials arrested in Karzai assassination plot
- Kloeden ready for Giro d'Italia after winning Tour de Romandie
- Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt runs 2nd fastest 100-meter time in 9.76 seconds
- Bekele wins 5,000-meter race at African Athletics Championships
- Nadal aiming to extend perfect record at Rome Masters
- Rangers held to 0-0 draw in Scottish league as tiredness from UEFA Cup takes its toll
- Bush hailing remarkable recovery of Kansas town wiped away by tornado
- Gonzalez wins 10th title at BMW Open after wasting two match points
- Nadal beats Ferrer for fourth straight Barcelona Open title
- Report: DNA tests prove none of 3 skulls billed as Schiller's were those of playwright
- Differences between McCain, Obama go beyond age, race and ideology
- Arsenal and Liverpool both earn 1-0 wins in Premier League
- Premier League Scoring Leaders
- Bayern Munich wins Bundesliga title with draw at Wolfsburg
- English Soccer Summaries
- Obama says change in ethanol policy might be needed in light of rising food costs
- Dulko beats Medina Garrigues to win SAR final
- Man City fans step up campaign to save Sven as team loses at Liverpool 1-0
- Asian nations pool US$80 billion to address short-term liquidity problems
- Villarreal stays alive with 2-0 win over Getafe in Spanish league
- Dulko beats Medina Garrigues to win Grand Prix SAR and third career title
- Bayern Munich wins Bundesliga title with draw at Wolfsburg
- Marvel Studios turns `Iron Man' into gold with $100-million-plus debut
- Peter Lawrie wins Spanish Open on second playoff hole
- French Soccer Results
- Randy Bachman, David Wilcox, Jack Bruce salute blind guitarist Jeff Healey
- Arsenal fears losing Mathieu Flamini in the offseason
- Despite poor match, Bayern Munich joyful at 20th Bundesliga title
- Bundesliga Soccer Summaries
- UEFA Cup hopefuls Saint-Etienne and Lille draw 0-0 in French league
- Montepaschi Siena beats Tau Ceramica 97-93 in overtime for third in Euroleague
- Miley Cyrus performs at Disney Orlando without saying anything about Vanity Fair photos
- Spanish Soccer Results
- Lindsay Lohan slated for guest appearance on season finale of `Ugly Betty'
- Chase for Yahoo marks key moment for voluble Microsoft CEO Ballmer
- A chronology of the merger-and-acquisition dance between Microsoft and Yahoo
- Graham takes another star turn in `Clemenza di Tito' at Metropolitan Opera
- Liverpool's home season ends at Anfield with no trophies
- Streak of trouble with FDA, other problems hits Merck
- At 34, country singer Gretchen Wilson completes high school education
- Panathinaikos beats Panionios, AEK defeats Aris in playoffs
- Boston beats Atlanta 99-65 to earn second-round matchup with Cleveland
- Portuguese Soccer Results
- Argentine Soccer Results
- Executive: Ternium seeks to keep minority stake in expropriated Venezuelan steelmaker
- Bush hails graduating class of Kansas town recovering from vicious tornado
- Spanish Soccer Champions
- Higuain and Robben score late to give Real Madrid record 31st Spanish league title
- Obama criticizes Clinton for tough talk on Iran, gas-tax gimmick, ahead of pivotal primaries
- Higuain and Robben score late to give Real Madrid record 31st Spanish league title
- Real Madrid wins Spanish league title despite indifferent form
- Coach Bernd Schuster wins first major trophy of his career at Real Madrid
- Bordeaux beats Marseille 2-1 to keep pressure on French league leader Lyon
- CSKA Moscow beats Maccabi Tel Aviv 91-77 for sixth Euroleague title
- Yahoo CEO Yang on hot seat after Microsoft's $47.5 billion offer rebuffed
- After 2 in crowds faint, Bill Clinton says he didn't think he still could make 'em swoon
- Stones keyboardist Chuck Leavell offers grads advice
- Hossa's OT goal gives Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 win over Rangers, trip to conference finals
- Yahoo facing more pressure with Microsoft bid off the table
- Graham takes another star turn in `Clemenza di Tito' at Metropolitan Opera
- Poll: Voters approve of Obama's handling of situation concerning longtime pastor
- Report: Bermuda fund ordered to give up $45 million after guilty plea
- Palmeiras beats Ponte Preta 5-0 to win first major title in 9 years; Flamengo champion in Rio
- Buffett, Munger say many financial companies deserve pain over credit crunch
- 22-year-old Anthony Kim cruises to Wachovia title; youngest PGA Tour winner in 6 years
- Rookies begin practice for Indianapolis 500
- Boston beats Atlanta 99-65 to earn second-round matchup with Cleveland
- Mental hospitals become latest Texas institution hit with allegations of systemic abuse
- Hunter Pence hits two-run homer in 12th inning to lead Houston to 8-6 win over Brewers
- Monday, May 12
- Zimbabwe teachers say they are targets in violence, clergy call for international help
- A strong finish gives Paula Creamer a generational victory
- New Orleans marks a milestone as Neville Brothers, scattered by Katrina, reunite at Jazz Fest
- Heatley has goal, 3 assists to send Canada to 7-0 win over Latvia
- Asian nations pool US$80 billion to address short-term liquidity problems
- Green Zone makeover? US blueprint looks beyond war to envision high-end hub in Baghdad
- Asian Development Bank rejects charges its lending practices neglect poorest countries
- Popularity of Colombia's hard-line president remarkably impervious to scandals
- Dalai Lama's envoys meet Chinese officials in first talks since Tibetan unrest in March
- Berkshire executives say companies that created credit crunch deserve the pain they're feeling
- Benitez's two goals leads Santos to 4-1 win over San Luis
- Results from the Mexican soccer league
- Erosion in young audience shows cracks in `Idol' future
- 24 Chinese children die from virus causing hand, foot and mouth disease; Other nations hit
- Town embraces Holocaust survivor's story
- New Orleans sings praise as Neville Brothers finally reunite at Jazz Fest
- China says agrees to second round of talks with Dalai Lama's envoys
- New Zealand government buys back national rail, ferry system for US$519 million
- New Zealand government buys back national rail, ferry system for US$519 million
- American League Leaders
- Morales dismisses autonomy vote in Bolivia's biggest state
- National Basketball Association
- Forever blitzed: Illinois man orders custom beer-can coffin
- Kessel has hat trick and US scores 3 power-play goals in 5-1 win over Slovenia
- Watson birdies final hole to win Champions Tour event
- Canadian auto workers ratify Ford contract
- Ronaldo says he's sorry, ashamed about encounter with cross-dressing prostitutes
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- National League Leaders
- Oil prices steady above US$116, supported by supply worries but capped by stronger dollar
- Taiwan's vice premier quits ruling party amid scandal over diplomatic bungle
- UK study finds near doubling of anti-psychotic drug use in children but smaller rise than in US
- Philippine rice tender fails with only 1 bidder
- Japanese financial markets closed for national holiday
- Republicans giddy as Obama battles rocky period
- Bolivian autonomy vote presents challenge to Morales' populist agenda
- Obama criticizes Clinton for Iran comment, gas-tax holiday 'gimmick'
- Yahoo CEO on hot seat as shareholders vent frustration over rebuff of Microsoft's $47.5B bid
- 622 new cases reported in Chinese viral outbreak that has killed 25 children
- Catholic newspaper in Malaysia wins first round of legal battle against 'Allah' ban order
- Malaysia may ban local rice from being taken out of country due to food shortage fears
- Philippine rice tender fails with only 1 bidder
- Morrow scores for Stars in 4th OT to finally eliminate Sharks
- Australian doctor proposes US$47,000 payment for kidney donation, sparking debate
- Report: 200 demonstrate in southwest China against petrochemical plant
- Malaysia's top lender Maybank to buy stake in Pakistan's MCB Bank
- Report: Deutsche Telekom considering bid for Sprint Nextel
- Deutsche Post says 1Q business 'very satisfactory;' full report due May 14
- Powerful cyclone kills at least 351 in Myanmar, concerns emerge about international aid
- Beijing tightens security around Tiananmen Square ahead of August Olympics
- Oil prices rises above US$117 on supply worries, but gains capped by stronger dollar
- Malaysia vows not to deter foreign investment in opposition-run states
- China says now more than 6,300 cases in viral outbreak that has killed 26 children
- Euro edges higher against dollar to US$1.5492
- North Korea inoculates poultry against bird flu following outbreak in South Korea
- Taiwan's president-elect hopes for student exchanges with China
- Obama criticizes Clinton for 'totally obliterate' Iran comment
- Chinese shares rebound after May Day holiday on easing worries over earnings, inflation
- Cambodian leader tries to allay fears about creation of rice exporting cartel
- Report: 200 demonstrate in southwest China against petrochemical plant
- Malaysia shelves 'impractical' plan to restrict women traveling abroad alone
- Hong Kong stock index drops on profit-taking; property stocks rise
- Greek weightlifting coach submits statements to prosecutor in doping scandal
- Taiwan's vice premier quits ruling party amid scandal over diplomatic bungle
- England announces dates for 2009 Ashes and one-day matches against Australia
- Some trouble as final batch of domestic-market tickets go on sale for Beijing Olympics
- Yahoo shares in Germany tumble more than 18 percent
- Oil prices rises on supply worries, but gains capped by stronger dollar
- WTA Tour Rankings
- EU clears South Korea's STX to buy Europe's largest shipbuilder Aker Yards
- Croatia coach Slaven Bilic signs two-year contract
- Indian police detain 80 protesters from Bhopal, site of 1984 industrial disaster
- Yahoo CEO on hot seat as shareholders vent frustration over rebuff of Microsoft's $47.5B bid
- Asian bank warns food crisis could erode progress in fight against poverty
- Bayern looking ahead to next season and Champions League
- Asian rice market plunges into uncertainty ahead of meeting on possible cartel
- Indonesia to cut fuel subsidies to balance budget
- Asian bank warns food crisis could erode progress in fight against poverty
- Real Madrid to celebrate Spanish league title when it hosts rival FC Barcelona
- ATP Rankings
- Eni announces new discoveries of high quality oil off Angolan coast
- Private equity firms plan to raise stake in French hotels group Accor to 30 percent
- Barcelona centerback Milito expected to be out six months with knee injury
- Flamini set to sign contract with AC Milan after medical tests
- Indonesia extradites four suspects in East Timor assassination plot
- Obama criticizes Clinton for 'totally obliterate' Iran comment
- Yahoo CEO on hot seat as shareholders vent frustration over rebuff of Microsoft's $47.5B bid
- Italy's Berlusconi expected to be asked to form new gov't at midweek
- Croatia coach Slaven Bilic signs two-year contract
- Bush says he is troubled by rising gas prices, warns that there is no quick fix
- Obama criticizes Clinton for 'totally obliterate' Iran comment
- Shares of Yahoo plunge in premarket trading after Microsoft withdraws $47.5B bid
- Former Belgium player Franky Vercauteren becomes national team assistant coach
- Republicans giddy as Obama battles rocky period
- Ninth-seeded Gasquet upset by qualifier Horna at Rome Masters
- EU urges religious leaders to do more to fight climate change
- Former Belgium player Franky Vercauteren becomes national team assistant coach
- Obama criticizes Clinton for 'totally obliterate' Iran comment
- 64 politicians in eastern India resign after threat by communist rebels
- Benitez warns striker Torres to expect a tougher second season at Liverpool
- Greek weightlifting coach submits statements to prosecutor in doping scandal
- Serbia's defense minister urges Kosovo Serbs to support pro-Western candidates in elections
- Indian shares fall, dragged down by software firms, State Bank of India
- Myanmar state radio says cyclone death toll nears 4,000, almost 3,000 others missing
- India, Pakistan to play in Bangladesh tri-series
- India, Pakistan to play in Bangladesh tri-series
- Zimbabwe's opposition leader won't say if he'll take part in runoff until election date set
- Greek weightlifting coach submits statements to prosecutor in doping scandal
- Putin signs law on foreign investment
- Deutsche Post says 1Q business 'very satisfactory;' full report due May 14
- Obama criticizes Clinton for 'totally obliterate' Iran comment
- ATP-Rome Masters Results
- Zurich track meet offers real gold prize to Felix and Richards
- Indian politicians lambast Bush for saying India's rising consumption behind high food prices
- Obama, Clinton, focus on gas tax ahead of key Democratic contests
- Pakistan postpones elections eyed by leaders of coalition parties
- Pakistan postpones elections eyed by leaders of coalition parties
- Zimbabwe's opposition leader won't say if he'll take part in runoff until election date set
- Serbian president receives death threats week before parliamentary election
- No. 9 Gasquet upset by qualifier Horna at Rome Masters
- Yahoo shares fall 19.7 pct as Microsoft withdraws $44 billion bid
- US stocks open lower after Microsoft pulls Yahoo bid
- Prosecutors open corruption case against top soccer official
- Iraq signs deals to buy 40 planes from Boeing, 10 from Bombardier
- WTA-German Open Results
- Obama, Clinton, focus on gas tax ahead of key Democratic contests
- Obama, Clinton, focus on gas tax ahead of key Democratic contests
- US stocks trade lower after Microsoft pulls Yahoo bid
- Yahoo shares fall 17 pct after Microsoft withdraws $44 billion bid
- Yahoo shares fall 17 pct after Microsoft withdraws $47.5 billion bid
- Myanmar foreign minister tells diplomats cyclone death toll could reach 10,000
- Croatian coach Slaven Bilic names 25-player squad for European Championship
- M. Night Shyamalan says he aims to scare with new movie "The Happening"
- M. Night Shyamalan says he aims to scare with new movie "The Happening"
- Group says US service economy expanded in April after three-month contraction
- Economist calls on U.S. and EU to reconsider biofuel targets as food prices surge
- US stocks trade lower after Microsoft pulls Yahoo bid
- Report: Italy coach Donadoni gets contract extension offer, no deal reached yet
- Diva pop singer Kylie Minogue knighted by French culture minister
- Obama, Clinton, focus on gas tax ahead of key Democratic contests
- Iraq signs deals to buy 40 planes from Boeing, 10 from Bombardier
- Asian rice market plunges into uncertainty ahead of meeting on possible cartel
- ATP Schedule-Winners
- Dempsey agrees contract extension to stay at Fulham until summer of 2010
- Swiss banks refuse blame for foreign clients' tax evasion
- Crude oil futures surge on supply concerns
- Euro edges higher against dollar to US$1.5458
- Group says US service economy expanded in April after 3-month contraction, surprising analysts
- Republican senators call for US environmental regulator to consider ethanol mandate waiver
- Zurich track meet offers real gold prize to Felix and Richards
- Economist calls on U.S. and EU to reconsider biofuel targets as food prices surge
- WTO gives Japan until September to change chip import rules
- Union workers walk out at GM Fairfax plant with potential to damage carmaker at critical time
- Tung blossom holiday at Lakeshore Hsinchu
- FEG Telecom makes life easier
- Low alcohol beer marketed here
- Evergreen Laurel Taichung presents Mother's Day special
- Regent offers rice dumplings for festival
- Organizers deny online delays for Olympic tickets
- Nadal claims fourth straight Barcelona win
- Bayern Munich stretch lead to win 21st German league title
- Real Madrid retain title in thrilling finale
- Sidelines
- Sweden's Kristina Tucker wins Duramed Futures Tour competition
- Penguins dump Rangers to book semi-final place
- Bryant inspires Lakers to win over Jazz
- West Brom and Stoke promoted to League, Leicester relegated
- Kloeden turns eye to Giro after victory in Romandie
- Anthony Kim is youngest PGA Tour winner in six years
- Fans' backing won't turn Thaksin, Sven says
- Malaysia's Maybank to buy 20 percent of Pakistan's MCB
- Taipei shares close lower
- United Airlines considers merger with US Airways
- Greenback lower in Asian trade following U.S. jobs data
- Oil prices hold steady above US$116 amid supply worries
- Yahoo CEO faces pressure from shareholders over rebuff of bid
- In Brief
- South Korea likely to resume U.S. beef imports, official says
- Senegal says U.N. food agency should be scrapped
- Philippine rice tender fails with 1 bidder
- Australian treasurer says government to cut spending
- Indian inflation 'big concern' ahead of polls, says finance official
- China increases efforts to curb grain smuggling
- Asian nations agree to set up US$80b financial crisis fund
- Hunt for new "Famous Five" author on
- The New Jersey Hall of Fame inducts 15 of its finest stars
- Australia kidney specialist sparks organ sales row
- More kids on drugs
- In Brief
- Larry the cable guy starts playing arenas
- Double topper in UK charts for Madonna
- John Wayne brand may include line of home furnishings
- Composer spent 20 years writing opera
- American small town embraces Holocaust survivor's story
- Israel's advent altered outlook for Middle East Jews
- Police storm hotel room to free three Brazilian Jews
- Torch relay might worsen PRC crackdown in Xinjiang
- Radio says Serbian President receives death threats
- Sudan to ask donor nations for US$6 billion at Oslo meeting to rebuild and develop
- Putin parades tanks and rockets for Victory Day not saber-rattling
- The PNG scandal and its lesson
- Thousands riot over high prices in Somalia leaving one dead, several injured
- Malaysia won't curb women
- U.S. gives food aid to Bangladesh
- Chilean President promises aid to town
- Bottled water included in food system
- VP-elect outlines plans to kickstart the economy
- Ma vows to increase budget for professors' salaries
- DPP accuses KMT of also using broker in dollar diplomacy
- MOFA official does not think his colleagues took kickbacks
- Premier orders probe into PNG Fund Scandal
- Chen denies knowing embezzlement suspect
- Taichung hospital offers free breast cancer testing
- Semi-pro awards ceremony lauds winners
- Enviromental groups hope Ma sticks to poll pledges
- Myanmar says nearly 4,000 dead from cyclone
- Province in Bolivia votes for autonomy
- Chiou offers to resign over diplomatic scandal
- Obama, Clinton, focus on gas tax ahead of key Democratic contests
- Tom Hanks announces support for Barack Obama's bid for Democratic presidential nomination
- CONMEBOL to seek exemption from FIFA ban on play in La Paz
- Vice premier banned from leaving Taiwan
- Mental, relationship problems are major causes of suicide in Taipei
- Former Bush aide to attend Taiwan president-elect's inauguration
- Kaohiung mayor leaves for Japan to promote tourism
- Kaohsiung MRT system's Red Line to extend operating hours
- Vice president-elect vows to boost regional economic cooperation
- Chen cancels plan to climb mountain
- Vice premier, foreign and deputy defense ministers step down over diplomatic scandal
- Investigators raide homes, offices of ministers involved in diplomatic scandal
- President cancels plan to scale Yushan
- President-elect welcomes Chinese leader's Japan visit
- Foreign minister quits, denies irregularities
- President-elect faces controversy over advisory posts
- IOC letter says clothing, gestures will be examined at Beijing
- FSC chairman-designate pledges to boost financial industry output
- China acknowledges for first time it has tightened visa procedures ahead of Olympics
- President-elect plans to retreat to second line in incoming gov't
- President hoping Japan-China document will not harm Taiwan
- Chinese president visits Japan this week, both sides looking to solidify warming relations
- China announces final team for Olympic torch Mt. Everest leg; summit assault expected soon
- Diplomatic fraud suspect taken into custody
- Myanmar state radio says cyclone death toll nears 4,000
- Chile reports 3.2 percent economic growth in 1st quarter
- Senators call for US environmental regulator to consider halting ethanol mandate
- UEFA says tickets for Champions League final to serve as visa for Russia
- Flamini signs four-year contract with AC Milan
- Despite cyclone, Myanmar's junta offers cheery forecast for weekend referendum
- US stocks trade lower after Microsoft pulls Yahoo bid
- China says hand, foot and mouth disease spreading among children
- Closing arguments at trial for man accused of stalking actress Uma Thurman
- Yahoo shares fall 16 pct following Microsoft's withdrawal of $47.5B bid
- Conductor Riccardo Muti named as 10th music director of Chicago Symphony Orchestra
- EU tells Albanian PM to implement asked for reforms
- Oil futures surge past $120 a barrel on supply concerns, weaker dollar
- Iraq signs deals to buy 40 planes from Boeing, 10 from Bombardier
- Chelsea beats Newcastle 2-0 to take title race down to final day of season
- Macedonia PM backs referendum on name dispute with Greece
- No. 9 Richard Gasquet upset by qualifier Luis Horna at Rome Masters
- Hundreds protest proposed US missile defense installation, demand referendum
- Group says US service economy expanded in April after 3-month contraction, surprising analysts
- Former directors of Broadway theater company plead not guilty to fraud
- WTA-German Open Results
- T-Mobile USA launches wireless broadband in New York City, other markets to follow
- Alinghi ramps up multi-hull training, faces tough task of building boat for America's Cup
- Chrysler CEO: Company can meet job-cutting goals by moving laid-off workers to other plants
- German teenager Lisicki upsets Peer in first round of German Open
- 'D.C. Madam' apologized to mom, sister in suicide notes, said she didn't want to go to prison
- Clay Aiken discusses his new album, his uncool factor and whether he would do Broadway again
- Copper futures jump to record on Chile strike; Oil hits $120
- English talent lines up in Champions League final in Moscow
- Federal Reserve reports US banks are tightening lending standards in wake of credit crisis
- Alitalia receives euro300 million loan from Italian government
- Marvel Studios mining more precious metal with `Iron Man 2' after huge debut
- ATP-Rome Masters Results
- Senators call for US environmental regulator to consider halting ethanol mandate
- No. 9 Gasquet upset by qualifier Horna at Rome Masters
- Myanmar foreign minister tells diplomats cyclone death toll could top 10,000
- Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds engaged; no wedding date set
- Federal Reserve reports US banks are tightening lending standards in wake of credit crisis
- Saddam feared getting 'venereal diseases' from his U.S. prison guards: report
- China says hand, foot and mouth disease spreading among children
- ZUN chief urges quick, peaceful solution in Zimbabwe
- US dollar mostly lower in European trading
- Scottish league refuses to postpone Rangers league game
- Laryngitis forces Avril Lavigne to postpone concerts
- In second Oprah Winfrey appearance, Tom Cruise says he feels at home on a movie set
- Russia 'not ready' for tough HIV measures: top health official
- US authorities form fraud task force in response to subprime mortgage crisis
- Technical problem delays data for S&P 500, but trading not affected
- Rohm and Haas names new president as chairman, CEO Raj Gupta relinquishes the title
- Brazil's Flamengo hires Caio Jr. as manager to replace Santana
- Federal Reserve reports US banks are tightening lending standards in wake of credit crisis
- Both sides rest at Rezko trial, no defense witnesses called
- Deliberations at NYC trial for accused Uma Thurman stalker
- Lawsuit seeks to stop oil exploration off Alaska, says animals would be harmed
- Chrysler CEO: Company can meet job-cutting goals by moving laid-off workers to other plants
- Zimbabwe's opposition leader won't say if he'll take part in runoff until election date set
- Dollar slips vs. euro, gains slightly on pound ahead of ECB, BoE meetings later this week
- President's daughter Jenna to marry at Bush's Texas ranch on Saturday
- Egypt raises taxes, fuel prices to pay for public sector wage hike
- Obama, Clinton, say Democratic race likely to go on for weeks, regardless of Tuesday's winner
- Oil futures surge past $120 a barrel on supply concerns, weaker dollar
- Report: Random House chief executive set to step down from publishing house
- Exxon Mobil to test carbon-capture technology at new US plant
- O'Sullivan beats Carter 18-8 to win third world title
- Federer to open against nemesis Canas at Rome Masters
- Gold up
- Study: Restaurant tobacco bans influence teen smoking
- Latin American Soccer Results
- Public inquiry into police use of Tasers begins in Canada
- Ajax beats Heerenveen 3-1 to reach Dutch league playoffs final
- Canadian Auto Workers to begin talks Thursday with GM
- US stocks end lower after Microsoft pulls Yahoo bid
- Prince working on `photographic essay' titled `21 Nights' to be published in the fall
- Israeli Reform Jews celebrate first non-Orthodox synagogue built with government funding
- Group says US service economy expanded in April after 3-month contraction, surprising analysts
- Israeli Reform Jews celebrate first non-Orthodox synagogue built with government funding
- Switzerland beats Belarus 2-1 at ice hockey worlds behind Sprunger's 2 goals
- Scottish Soccer Results
- `Vog' _ volcanic smog _kills plants, makes throats burn and casts a haze over Hawaii
- Yahoo and Microsoft may find that the best deals sometimes are the ones you don't do
- Merck to cut 1,200 US sales jobs following regulatory setbacks for allergy, cholesterol drugs
- Superheroes and stylish copycats pack a visual punch at new Met costume exhibit
- Amid genetics boom, it is not year clear how many gene tests are really helpful
- US prison finds something new to deter escapes: a bear on the grounds
- Copa Libertadores: Flamengo in good position to advance past America
- Superheroes and stylish copycats pack a visual punch at new Met costume exhibit
- Copper futures jump to record on Chile strike; Oil hits $120
- Global warming may be greatest threat to tropical species
- Arab-American leader wants apology from McCain campaign over severed ties to finance committee
- Court denies media motion over secrecy in R. Kelly pornography case
- California vintners assessing damage from late cold snap fear smaller harvests
- Merck to cut 1,200 sales jobs following regulatory setbacks for allergy, cholesterol drugs
- Keegan considers Premier League's title race a bore
- Brazil soccer confederation acknowledges Kaka unlikely for Beijing Olympics
- Florida court to hear arguments in lawsuit over tabloid photo editor's anthrax death
- UNICEF announces it has no official link to Ronaldo
- Deliberations at NYC trial for accused Uma Thurman stalker
- US officials in North Korea to discuss food aid
- Will there be a 'Death in the City?' Director adresses rumors of big shocker
- Federer to open against nemesis Canas at Rome Masters
- Brazilian stocks close above 70,000 points for first time in history
- Canadian Auto Workers to begin talks Thursday with GM
- US House to vote on Iraq funds this week along with help for veterans and jobless
- NY judge issues warrant for Foxy Brown, then vacates it after misunderstanding
- NBC Universal locks up producers of `Project Runway' even if show leaves network
- Parmalat SpA seeking $2.2 billion in damages in Citigroup case
- Tropicana Entertainment to file for bankruptcy protection after Atlantic City casino loss
- Oil futures surge past $120 a barrel on supply concerns, weaker dollar
- IOC letter says clothing, gestures will be examined at Beijing
- President's daughter Jenna to marry at Bush's Texas ranch on Saturday
- Smarter electric grid could be key to saving power
- Qwest to stop reselling Sprint service, moves to Verizon Wireless
- Arab-American leader wants apology from McCain campaign over severed ties to finance committee
- GE Healthcare plant restarts, 20 months after shutdown in agreement with US government
- 'Smart' power meters herald future of our electricity use
- Researchers key in battle for beauty business
- Tuesday, May 13
- Federal Reserve reports banks are tightening lending standards in wake of credit crisis
- Facts, figures about the business of beauty
- Alvin Colt, Tony-winning Broadway costume designer, dies at 92
- On Letterman's "The Late Show," Clinton jokes about her top 10 reasons for loving America
- US officials in North Korea to discuss food aid as shortages loom there
- Clinton looking for win to keep White House hopes alive
- US inflation outlook: Higher prices for pork and chicken are on the way, starting midsummer
- Arab-American leader wants apology from McCain campaign over severed ties to finance committee
- CONMEBOL bars Boca from La Bombonera after linesman hit with projectile
- Bernanke warns of dangers posed by surging home foreclosures, urges Congress to act
- Bernanke warns of dangers posed by surging home foreclosures, urges Congress to act
- House to vote on Iraq funds this week along with help for veterans and the jobless
- Panama lawmaker wanted in US soldier's death will not seek re-election as congressional leader
- Bernanke warns of dangers posed by surging home foreclosures, urges Congress to act
- Bernanke warns of dangers posed by surging home foreclosures, urges Congress to act
- Harry Connick Jr. returns to Broadway in `Nice Work If You Can Get It'
- Chelsea's title hopes rest on former Manchester United captain Bruce not helping old team
- On eve of primary, McCain dismisses Obama as having no national security experience
- China says hand, foot and mouth disease spreading among children
- Chilean contract copper workers end 20-day Codelco strike
- Virtuoso to give concert for airport cabbies to thank driver who returned $4 million violin
- Autonomy vote leaves Bolivia's battles unresolved
- Clinton looking for win to keep White House hopes alive
- Boeing CEO says 787's international production line is a sound strategy, concedes some flaws
- Bernanke warns of dangers posed by surging home foreclosures, urges Congress to act
- Jamaica signs pact to advance divestment of national airline by 2009
- Switzerland beats Belarus 2-1 at ice hockey worlds behind Sprunger's 2 goals
- Roche Diagnostics to transfer 300 jobs from Indiana to Germany as part of consolidation
- House to vote on Iraq funds this week along with help for veterans and the jobless
- Bush lauds Mexico, Mexican Americans as candidates vie for Hispanic votes
- Oil prices hold above US$120 a barrel in Asian trading on supply worries
- Yahoo's stock is punished after Microsoft pulls bid; Google could be big winner in fallout
- Tropicana Entertainment files for bankruptcy protection after Atlantic City casino loss
- Dunn hits two-run homer, Cueto hits the corners as Reds hold on for 5-3 win over Cubs
- Red Sox get homers from Lowell, Youkilis and Ortiz in 6-3 victory over slumping Tigers
- Clinton looking for win to keep White House hopes alive
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Australia's St. George Bank posts 10 percent fall in first-half profit, downgrades outlook
- Philippine inflation hits 3-year high at 8.3 percent on rising food prices
- Ecuador's president agrees to renew America Movil concession
- South Korea's main opposition calls for revoking beef deal with US
- Indonesia considers temporarily pulling out of OPEC
- Oil prices hold above US$120 a barrel in Asian trading on supply worries
- California lawmaker: Pets on lap while driving is a distraction, needs to be banned
- International community poised to send aid as Myanmar reports 10,000 killed in one town alone
- Asian Champions: Top teams eye quarterfinals spots as tournament enters penultimate round
- International community poised to send aid as Myanmar reports 10,000 killed in one town alone
- Dunn hits two-run homer, Cueto hits the corners as Reds hold on for 5-3 win over Cubs
- Groups sue to stop seismic oil exploration in Arctic seas, saying sea animals would be harmed
- King-Mellencamp musical postponed in Atlanta
- National Basketball Association
- Ecuador's president agrees to renew America Movil concession
- Hornets down Spurs in Game 2
- Indonesia considers temporarily pulling out of OPEC
- Chrysler says it can meet job-cutting goals, will offer $2.99 gas guarantee to buyers
- Virtuoso to give concert for airport cabbies to thank driver who returned $4 million violin
- Vietnam to cut GDP growth target to 7 percent; fighting inflation top priority
- Fiji government threatens media crackdown after expelling publisher
- Australia's central bank holds interest rate steady at 7.25 percent
- Dunn hits two-run homer, Cueto hits the corners as Reds hold on for 5-3 win over Cubs
- UBS reports first-quarter net loss of US$11 billion, cuts 2,600 jobs
- National League Leaders
- Philippine communication giant PLDT says profit soars 21 percent in first quarter
- Myanmar says 10,000 dead in cyclone, fears higher toll, as governments prepare aid
- UBS reports first-quarter net loss of US$11 billion, cuts 2,600 jobs
- Economic planner says China's grain stocks sufficient; Beijing acts to stem exports
- Chinese president visits Japan this week, both sides looking to solidify warming relations
- Yahoo facing shareholder fireworks at July 3 meeting in backlash to Microsoft's dropped bid
- Musical by Stephen King and John Mellencamp won't be produced next season after all
- UBS reports 1Q net loss of US$11 billion, cuts 5,500 jobs
- Fresh off quiet spell, Britney Spears expected in court for custody hearing
- Media mogul Redstone says international attitudes on copyright protection improving
- 10 million children die from lack of health care every year, charity group report says
- Adidas' 1Q profit up 32 percent to euro169 million
- Myanmar says 10,000 dead in cyclone, fears higher toll, as governments prepare aid
- Viacom's Redstone says he has no objection to Cruise starring in next 'Mission Impossible'
- Clinton looking for win to keep White House hopes alive
- South Korea reports first bird flu outbreak in capital
- Reinsurer Hannover Re reports 23-percent gain in 1Q profit to euro151.5 million
- De la Fuente a one-armed 'Dancing' bandit
- New Zealand cafe serves dishwashing liquid instead of mulled wine, 2 women hospitalized
- Malaysian blogger jailed over article allegedly implicating deputy PM in killing
- 2 senior Taiwanese officials resign over Papua New Guinea diplomatic bungle
- Myanmar says 10,000 dead in cyclone, fears higher toll, as governments prepare aid
- Thailand backs away from Asian rice cartel idea, saying it would worsen food crisis
- Asian Champions: Top teams eye quarterfinals spots as tournament enters penultimate round
- Indonesian students clash with police over fuel hikes
- Report: Japan to propose copyright fees on iPods, digital hard disk recorders
- China's drug safety agency says no link proven yet in contaminated heparin cases
- Southeast Asian bloc urges countries to help cyclone-hit Myanmar, not be complacent
- Super Aguri withdraws from 2008 Formula One championship
- Pete Doherty free from jail after serving sentence for breaking probation
- NYSE Euronext net profit more than triples reflecting merger, trading volumes
- Myanmar says 10,000 dead in cyclone, fears higher toll, as governments prepare aid
- Oil prices rise to new record near US$121 a barrel in Asian trading on supply worries
- Thailand drops plan for rice cartel, citing humanitarian concerns
- Oil prices rise to record near US$121 a barrel in Asian trading on supply worries
- Indonesian students clash with police over fuel hikes
- China offers US$1 million in cash, materials for Myanmar following cyclone disaster
- Media mogul Redstone says international attitudes on copyright protection improving
- Iraq sets new May 18 deadline for bids to develop Akkas gas field
- Malaysian blogger jailed over article allegedly implicating deputy leader in killing
- Italy's president begins formal talks with political leaders over new government
- Malaysia's March export growth slower than expected at 5.3 percent
- Obama, Clinton place marathon nomination struggle in hands of Indiana, North Carolina voters
- UBS reports 1Q net loss of US$11 billion, cuts 5,500 jobs
- Greek telecoms workers strike to protest plans to sell stake in OTE to Deutsche Telekom
- Fresh off quiet spell, Britney Spears expected in court for custody hearing
- Myanmar says nearly 15,000 may have died in cyclone as foreign aid prepares to move in
- Iraq sets new May 18 deadline for bids to develop Akkas gas field
- China agrees to second round of talks with envoys of the Dalai Lama
- Hong Kong telecom Hutchison swings to profit in 1Q on strong business in Israel
- Indonesia considers temporarily pulling out of OPEC
- New York jury deliberate stalking case involving Uma Thurman
- Rising fuel costs delay New Zealand emissions trading system 2 years
- Rising fuel costs delay New Zealand emissions trading system 2 years
- FIA appoints independent expert to examine whether there was a Nazi link to Mosley sex scandal
- Super Aguri withdraws from 2008 Formula One championship
- Swiss Re first-quarter net profit down 53 percent to US$600 million
- Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates talks technology, Internet with South Korea's president
- Tour de France won't invite Astana team despite Giro d'Italia's change of heart
- Hong Kong stock index rises on gains in telecommunications
- Oil prices rise to record near US$121 a barrel on supply worries
- WHO says Myanmar faces major health worries following cyclone; access remains problem
- China shares fall as crude oil surges to record, sparking selling of auto companies, airlines
- Economic planner says China's grain stocks sufficient; Beijing acts to stem illicit exports
- Lloyds takes credit write-down in first quarter, but says on track for good first half
- Irish leader Ahern, N.Ireland's Paisley herald new era of peace on Ahern's last day in office
- Myanmar says nearly 15,000 may have died in cyclone as foreign aid prepares to move in
- CAS finds Petacchi guilty of doping, stripped of Giro stage wins
- Murray claims Del Potro insulted his mother during first-round match at Rome Masters
- Hypo Real Estate's 1Q pretax profit narrows, writes down euro175 million
- UBS reports 1Q net loss of US$11 billion, cuts 5,500 jobs
- Staff firm Adecco SA posts 3 percent rise in net, won't reach 2008 revenue target
- Constitutional referendum delayed for 2 weeks for voters hardest hit by Myanmar cyclone
- CAS finds Petacchi guilty of doping, stripped of Giro stage wins
- Asian markets mixed; telecoms lead HK higher; record oil prices hurt airlines, carmakers
- Chelsea's title hopes rest on former Manchester United captain Bruce not helping old team
- Euro up against dollar to US$$1.5511
- South Korean government rejects mounting calls to re-negotiate US beef deal
- Obama, Clinton place marathon nomination struggle in hands of Indiana, North Carolina voters
- McCain criticizes Obama for vote against Supreme Court chief justice
- De la Fuente a one-armed 'Dancing' bandit
- Fannie Mae reports $2.2 billion loss in first quarter as home-loan defaults mount
- UEFA Cup finalist Rangers gets Scottish cup final blow in crowded schedule
- China acknowledges for first time it has tightened visa procedures ahead of Olympics
- US dollar mixed in European trading
- King-Mellencamp musical postponed in Atlanta
- Food company Sara Lee profit doubles in 3rd-qtr on price increases, weaker dollar
- Myanmar says more than 22,000 may have died in cyclone as foreign aid prepares to move in
- D.R. Horton falls to 2nd-quarter loss from year-ago profit on charges to write down inventory
- Officials' mistake leaves elderly couple sealed inside their New Delhi home
- Tropicana Entertainment files for Chapter 11 protection after Atlantic City casino loss
- CAS finds Petacchi guilty of doping, stripped of Giro stage wins
- Fannie Mae reports $2.2 billion loss in first quarter and warns of "severe weakness" in market
- Zenit to train in the Netherlands ahead of UEFA Cup final in England
- Roddick starts clay-court season by beating Fish in all-American matchup at Rome Masters
- Irish PM Ahern marks last day in office beside N.Ireland's Paisley
- Pakistan's government, already under pressure, strained by election delay allegations
- ATP-Rome Masters Results
- AstraZeneca says European patent for Symbicort to treat smokers cough revoked
- Roddick starts clay-court season by beating Fish in all-American matchup at Rome Masters
- NYTimes.com wins 8 Webby awards, The Onion 7; Colbert and will.i.am among special recipients
- Martha Reeves says thieves have stolen $1M in equipment from her Detroit childhood home
- Myanmar says more than 22,000 dead, 41,000 missing in cyclone; foreign aid prepares to move in
- Constitutional referendum delayed for 2 weeks for voters hardest hit by Myanmar cyclone
- Food company Sara Lee profit doubles in 3rd-qtr on price increases, weaker dollar
- BAE report finds that arms company failed to pay sufficient attention to ethical standards
- WTA-German Open Results
- MGM Mirage 1Q profit falls, on resort opening costs and Monte Carlo's temporary closing
- Molson Coors says strong US and Canadian results help 1st-quarter profit increase
- Microsoft's Gates says 'key decisions' following withdrawal of Yahoo bid up to CEO Ballmer
- Oil prices rise to record near US$121 a barrel on supply worries
- Fannie Mae reports $2.2B loss in first quarter and warns of 'severe weakness' in market
- Four Japanese found dead by inhaling lethal gas made from detergent
- EU sues Italy for failing to clear up Naples garbage
- MGM Mirage 1st quarter profit falls, company cites Monte Carlo fire and opening costs
- French authorities say they have questioned officials at engineering company saved by Sarkozy
- Wall Street retreats as Fannie Mae, others post losses
- Convicted ex-congressional candidate goes missing, arrested on alleged bail violations
- Ilchenko wins 5th straight 5K open water gold while Lurz takes his 4th straight at worlds
- D.R. Horton falls to 2nd-quarter loss from year-ago profit on charges to write down inventory
- Liverpool gets approval for 60,000-seat stadium to replace Anfield
- Castleford rugby league club releases sprinter Dwain Chambers after trial
- EU spending on growth, employment boosted in draft 2009 budget
- Open Water Swimming Results
- EU spending on growth, employment boosted in draft 2009 budget
- UEFA Cup finalist Rangers gets Scottish cup final blow in crowded schedule
- Van Basten names 30-man preliminary Netherlands squad for Euro 2008
- Wall Street retreats as Fannie Mae, others post losses; oil hits new high
- Greek telecoms workers strike to protest plans to sell stake in OTE to Deutsche Telekom
- South Koreans rally against US beef, government rejects calls to renegotiate deal
- Zimbabwe's ruling party opens runoff campaign, denounces violence
- ATP-Rome Masters Results
- Areva plans to build $2 billion uranium plant in Idaho
- ECB, Bank of England likely to keep respective interest rates unchanged this week
- Federer beats nemesis Canas to reach third round of Rome Masters
- Fed auctions $75 billion to US banks to ease credit woes, total is $435B since December
- Myanmar delta, where 22,000 died, isolated after cyclone
- Federer beats nemesis Canas to reach third round of Rome Masters
- Newcastle to release Carr, Ramage and Troisi
- Ex-New Hampshire candidate convicted of faking disappearance after crash arrested
- Actress Judy Davis says Australian newspaper articles suggest she doesn't like children
- Actress Judy Davis says Australian newspaper articles suggest she doesn't like children
- US stocks drop on disappointing earnings, higher oil
- Goldman analyst predicts $150 to $200 oil could soon be reality, but peak price still unclear
- Rijkaard mute on future at Barcelona following reports about a replacement
- Amid more protests over Tibet, Chinese president visits Japan
- US House Judiciary Committee subpoenas Cheney chief of staff on interrogation practices
- China says three more provinces and Beijing report cases of hand, foot and mouth disease among children
- WTA-German Open Results
- Sara Lee profit surges 82 pct in 3rd qtr but falls short of estimates, stock sinks
- Williams runs win streak to 16 matches at German Open
- Bayer Schering's Yaz contraceptive gets European approval; 5-year sales forecast optimistic
- `Ugly Betty' star Vanessa Williams returning to Syracuse University to receive degree
- WBA champion Ruslan Chagaev vs. Nikolai Valuev heavyweight title fight postponed
- Oil prices rise to record $122 a barrel on supply shortages, falling dollar
- Molson Coors says strong US and Canadian results help 1st-quarter profit increase
- EU officials aim to breathe new life into relationship with Latin America at summit next week
- Microsoft's Gates says 'key decisions' following withdrawal of Yahoo bid up to CEO Ballmer
- State Street financial services opening Poland operations center, to employ as many 1,000
- Liverpool gets approval for 60,000-seat stadium to replace Anfield
- Israelis nostalgic as state turns 60
- Mild reception for Britney Spears as she arrives at LA courthouse for custody hearing
- US House war spending bill to urge Iraq to matdch US reconstruction spending
- US newlyweds say their drunken brawl was just them playing around
- Higher trading volumes, cost-cutting help triple NYSE Euronext profit in 1st-qtr
- US man who makes 'Barkstrong' pet collars sues Lance Armstrong Foundation
- Mild reception for Britney Spears as she arrives at LA courthouse for custody hearing
- Airbus says it didn't mention any possible delays to its superjumbo program in letter
- Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh may be punished further in slapping row
- Russian gov't backs big hikes in gas, electricity rates
- Oil prices rise to record over $122 a barrel on prediction of $200 oil, supply concerns
- German police ban far-right march on 75th anniversary of Nazi book-burning
- Williams runs win streak to 16 matches at German Open
- Mild reception for Britney Spears as she arrives at LA courthouse for custody hearing
- Exhibition on seven national parks opens
- Mother's Day at Splendor Taichung
- Bureau of Foreign Trade sets up on-line brand evaluation system
- Demand for blue-ray DVD rises
- Lotte Hotel World Korea serves international VIPs and tourists
- Far Eastern Plaza welcomes new chef
- Lakeshore Hotel Hsinchu offers Mother's Day special
- Sidelines
- Federer set to face bogeyman Canas in Rome Masters
- O'Sullivan races to third snooker world title
- Finland clinch late win, Slovakia upset
- Ivanovic gunning to take world crown away from Henin
- Tired Chelsea prove mettle, claims Grant
- Matsuzaka wild but a winner as Red Sox tame Tigers
- Paul leads Hornets past Spurs again
- Snorkel into a real-life aquarium in St. John
- Indonesia considers quitting OPEC as output falls
- Taiwan shares up
- China's markets brace for massive May share inflow
- US dollar falls amid uncertainty over Bank of America's takeover bid
- EU stocks break three day winning streak
- U.S. stocks slump as Microsoft gives up Yahoo bid, oil hits high
- Oil holds above US$120 a barrel in Asian markets
- In Brief
- Surveys warn Australian economy in for a rough ride later this year
- Brown hosts summit on poverty reduction targets
- UBS reports 1Q net loss of US$11 billion, cuts 5,500 jobs
- N. Ireland peace dividend starts to pay
- Microsoft, Kia, Hyundai sign software deal
- Yahoo to face shareholder fireworks at July 3 meet
- Croatia's shipyards face EU reforms
- Do-it-yourself DNA as stores in some states begin offering controversial paternity tests
- Los Angeles man wins right to use wife's surname
- In Brief
- British rocker Pete Doherty released from jail early
- Marvel plans 'Iron Man' sequel, 'Thor' for 2010
- Superhero fashion invades NY's Met art museum
- Despite anti-Semitism, Russia lures back Jews
- Iraq war strains U.S. army mental health system
- U.S. set for first execution since end of moratorium
- House to vote on Iraq funds along with help for veterans
- China agrees to hold new talks with Dalai Lama envoys
- Clinton looking for win to keep hopes alive
- Torch relay chills H.K. freedoms
- Doctors in PRC punished for mishandling virus: Xinhua
- Climbers prepare for final torch assault on Everest
- Indonesia backsliding on freedoms: report
- Tanzania summit to moot poverty issues
- Myanmar's junta sees victory in referendum
- DPP challenges president-elect over filling of advisory positions
- Fullon Hotel chain opens its Flagship store
- Family run enterprises demonstrate Taiwan's spirit
- In Brief
- U.S. sends high-level official to presidential inauguration
- Analysts hope Ma will improve Taiwan-U.S. ties
- Chen apologizes for scandal, denies personal involvement
- Hu Jintao visits Japan with aim of solidifying warming relations
- ASEAN nations urged to help cyclone victims in Myanmar
- Obama, Clinton place marathon nomination struggle in hands of Indiana, North Carolina voters
- McCain criticizes Obama for vote against John Roberts for Supreme Court chief justice
- LA court issues proposed decision against fugitive tycoon's wife
- Magazine survey unveils Taiwan's top 1,000 companies
- Enterovirus outbreaks in Taiwan, China not connected: official
- Tainan magistrate calls for emulation of German green energy
- Court document reveals scandal funds still in bank as of July 2007
- Red Cross Society raising funds for cyclone-battered Myanmar
- Nurses urge Ma to enhance their working conditions
- China Steel will focus on local market: MOEA
- Baseball Today
- Big Unit ties Robin Roberts with 286th win
- Floyd flirts with no-hitter before falling short again
- NL Capsules
- New York (16-15) at Los Angeles (19-14)
- Texas (14-20) at Seattle (14-20)
- AL Capsules
- Rockies call up Arias, option Newman
- Boston (22-13) at Detroit (14-20)
- Ramirez reinstated from restricted list
- Yankees’ Farnsworth awaiting ruling after appeal hearing
- Status Kuo: Dodgers lefty beats Mets again 5-4
- Cleveland (15-17) at New York (17-17)
- Taiwan's diplomatic bad debts total US$46 million in eight years
- Photos featuring `24 hours in Taiwan' shown online
- Cycling competition for sports lovers, gourmets: official
- Taiwan affected by Chinese industrial pollution: EPA
- Enrollment in COA-run 'Wandervogel' project begins
- Cabinet not to veto amendment on inherited debts
- Ex-Clinton backer urges her to drop out
- EU sues Italy for failing to clear up Naples garbage
- NYC jury convicts fan of stalking actress Uma Thurman
- US House war spending bill to call on Iraq to match US reconstruction spending
- Areva plans to build $2 billion uranium plant in Idaho
- Myanmar delta, where 22,000 died, isolated after cyclone
- Federer beats nemesis Canas and declares himself back on track after rough start to season
- Ex-New Hampshire candidate convicted of faking disappearance after crash arrested
- European athletes to take part in asthma study at Beijing Games
- MGM Mirage 1Q profits slide on costs and economy that has stifling the urge to gamble
- New York City jury convicts fan of stalking actress Uma Thurman
- Williams runs win streak to 16 matches at German Open
- German Scientology church drops court challenge; adds human rights declaration to bylaws
- A look at Myanmar's Irrawaddy Delta, hit hardest by Cyclone Nargis
- Amir Khan aims to extend winning streak to 18 when he fight Michael Gomez in June
- China's drug safety agency accuses US of shoddy investigation into tainted heparin
- Indictment accuses reputed Russian arms smuggler of conspiring to kill Americans
- New South African stadium named to host Confederation Cup games next year
- US stocks lift even as oil prices soar to $122 a barrel
- Indictment accuses reputed Russian arms smuggler of conspiring to kill Americans
- French authorities say they have questioned officials at engineering company saved by Sarkozy
- Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates talks technology, Internet with South Korea's president
- The Police will play their final concert this summer in NYC
- New South African stadium named to host Confederations Cup games in 2009
- WTA-German Open Results
- Slovakia waits for EU word allowing to join euro currency
- Pandemic flu threat remains substantial, health experts say
- Irish leader Ahern tenders his resignation to president
- Egypt's tax, prices hikes stun the nation, fuel concern of more discontent
- Jury in New York City convicts fan of stalking Uma Thurman for more than 2 years
- Spears quietly arrives in LA courtroom for custody hearing; reporters promptly removed
- Oil prices rise to record near $123 a barrel on prediction of $200 oil, supply concerns
- ICC to trial system allowing cricketers to challenge decisions made by umpires
- UBS reports 1Q net loss of US$11 billion, cuts 5,500 jobs
- Molson Coors credits 1Q net income jump to stronger beer sales in US, Canada
- US proposal for reconstruction in Iraq would restrict money to that matched by Baghdad
- Adidas wins $305 million award for a three-stripe trademark violation against US company
- Spears quietly arrives in LA courtroom for custody hearing; reporters promptly removed
- Liverpool gets approval for 60,000-seat stadium to replace Anfield
- McCain criticizes Obama for vote against John Roberts for Supreme Court chief justice
- Worldwide survey lists most repressive regimes, says 90 countries respect human rights
- Investment bank to eliminate about 1,500 jobs mostly in US to trim expenses amid credit crisis
- US proposal for reconstruction in Iraq would restrict money to that matched by Baghdad
- Ex-candidate convicted for faking disappearance after crash arrested on bail violations
- Spanish cyclist Patxi Vila admits testing positive for elevated testosterone levels
- House war spenhding bill would require Iraq to match US reconstruction spending
- Egypt's tax, prices hikes stun the nation, fuel concern of more discontent
- Spanish cyclist Patxi Vila admits testing positive for elevated testosterone levels
- Irish PM Ahern hands in resignation after marking last day in office beside NIreland's Paisley
- Scarlett Johansson, newly engaged, flashes ring in New York
- JetBlue founder David Neeleman sees big potential for his new Brazilian airline Azul
- Capello confident his England team good enough to reach Football Association goals
- Two new tributes unveiled in Germany to gay-rights activist persecuted by Nazis
- Spanish federation facing player rebellion in Davis Cup city selection for U.S. series
- Analysis: Deadly cyclone poses political risks to Myanmar's ruling generals
- Obama, Clinton place marathon nomination struggle in hands of Indiana, North Carolina voters
- Shares at independent oil company Anadarko hit new high after bullish forecast
- Chilean Valdivia voted best player in Sao Paulo state tournament
- Corn futures approach record on oil's rise, weather concerns
- Neil Young, praising Blu-ray quality and usability, announces archive in the format
- Deutsche Post taps new head for DHL's US operations, rules out market retreat
- Brazil's Botafogo signs Werder Bremen midfielder Carlos Alberto
- Sri Lanka's president suspends Parliament for one month amid corruption allegations
- US-Russia civil nuclear pact faces opposition in US Congress
- House war spenhding bill would require Iraq to match US reconstruction spending
- Austria looks to Euro soccer as distraction, chance to show real self
- Brazil's Botafogo signs Werder Bremen midfielder Carlos Alberto
- US environmental agency might not act to limit rocket fuel in drinking water
- Mercedes-Benz Cars April sales up 22 percent on improved demand in Asia
- Oil prices rise to record near $123 a barrel on prediction of $200 oil, supply concerns
- US-Russia civil nuclear pact faces opposition in US Congress
- Hearing brings change in Britney Spears' custody order; details not immediately released
- American Movil wins Ecuador renewal with increased offer
- Slovakia waits for EU word allowing to join euro currency
- Austria looks to Euro soccer as distraction, chance to show real self
- Book about penguin family with two fathers tops list of `challenged books' in US
- Spanish federation facing player rebellion in Davis Cup city selection for U.S. series
- Venezuela struggles to hold back inflation
- Bank offers loans to Kenyan farmers to boost food production
- US auto parts supplier ArvinMeritor plans to spin off light vehicle unit
- Dollar falls against euro, other currencies as oil shoots past $122 ahead of ECB, BoE meetings
- Chinese diplomat says China hopes US-China ties will stay above US politics
- Trainer orders tox scan on Eight Belles, denies that filly was doped
- Gold up
- US stocks lift even as oil prices soar near $123 a barrel
- Britney Spears granted expanded visitation rights to her 2 sons in child-custody hearing
- Medical device maker Medtronic to cut 1,100 jobs from slow-growth units
- Strong growth in media, films and parks lifts Walt Disney 2Q profit 22 percent to $1.1B
- The Jonas brothers to star in 3-D concert film featuring footage from their `Burning Up' tour
- US stocks lift even as oil prices soar near $123 a barrel
- Strong growth in media, films and parks lifts Walt Disney 2Q profit 22 percent to $1.1B
- House war spending bill would require Iraq to match US reconstruction spending
- Strong growth in media, films and parks lifts Walt Disney 2Q profit 22 percent to $1.1B
- Schalke beats Bochum 3-0 to claim second place in Bundesliga
- Aid arrives in Myanmar as death toll passes 22,000, but worst-hit area still cut off
- Cisco 3Q profit beats Wall Street's subdued forecast, shares rise after hours
- CEO: color products will help Xerox weather slowing US economy; still considering acquisitions
- Russia beats Denmark 4-1 in Quebec in hockey worlds
- Ethanol was once praised in US, now blamed for soaring food costs
- K-Fed lawyer says Britney Spears' expanded visits with boys are a recognition of 'progress'
- Air safety, passenger rights bill hits dead end in Senate
- CEO: color products will help Xerox weather slowing US economy; still considering acquisitions
- Young Boys, Basel to be decide Swiss league title in last-match showdown
- Corn futures approach record on oil's rise, weather concerns
- House war spending bill would require Iraq to match US reconstruction spending
- Oil prices rise to record near $123 a barrel on prediction of $200 oil, supply concerns
- ATP-Rome Masters Results
- Federer beats nemesis Canas and declares himself back on track after rough start to season
- Ethanol was once praised in US, now blamed for soaring food costs
- Federer beats nemesis Canas and declares himself back on track after rough start to season
- Obama, Clinton place marathon nomination struggle in hands of Indiana, North Carolina voters
- Paris Saint-Germain beats Amiens 1-0 to reach French Cup final
- Bryant wins NBA player of year award after leading Lakers to best record in West
- Obama, Clinton place marathon nomination struggle in hands of Indiana, North Carolina voters
- US-Russia civil nuclear pact faces opposition in US Congress
- 3 Obama campaign offices in Indiana searched after bomb threat call
- Yahoo board may have to fend off shareholder mutiny over handling of Microsoft negotiations
- Bryant wins NBA player of year award after leading Lakers to best record in West
- 3 Obama campaign offices in Indiana searched after bomb threat call
- Yahoo board may have to fend off shareholder mutiny over handling of Microsoft negotiations
- Septugenarian Sue Johanson is ending `Talk Sex' on US television after six seasons
- Manchester City approaches Scolari as Eriksson's possible replacement
- Obama, Clinton square off in two more crucial US primaries
- Canada defeats United States 5-4; Russia beats Denmark 4-1 at ice hockey worlds
- Democrats question $6 billion (euro3.9 billion) given Pakistan to fight terrorists as ineffective
- Irish PM Ahern hands in resignation after marking last day in office beside NIreland's Paisley
- Obama, Clinton square off in two more crucial US primaries
- Exit poll: Half in Indiana say Obama pastor influenced their vote
- Jury in New York City convicts fan of stalking Uma Thurman for more than 2 years
- Obama, Clinton square off in two more crucial US primaries
- Bryant wins NBA player of year award after leading Lakers to best record in West
- Exit poll: Half in Indiana say Obama pastor influenced their vote
- Cisco 3Q profit beats Wall Street's subdued forecast, shares rise after hours
- Obama campaign rebounds with win in North Carolina primary
- Obama campaign rebounds with win in North Carolina primary
- 5 countries vying for seats on Human Rights Council have dismal rights records, two groups say
- Russia, US sign nuclear agreement
- Obama campaign rebounds with win in North Carolina primary
- Copa Libertadores: Fluminense beats Atletico Nacional 1-0, advances to quarterfinals
- Exit poll: Obama pastor important factor for half voters in two states
- Wednesday, May 14
- Iran native brings the world's spices to New York's top restaurants
- Florida bridge attracts suicides
- `Blue Zones' gives tips for long life
- Power 9 from 'The Blue Zones'
- Slovakia waits for EU word allowing to join euro currency
- Irish PM Ahern hands in resignation after marking last day in office beside NIreland's Paisley
- Golf Glance
- Obama campaign rebounds with win in North Carolina primary
- Universal Music Group confirms deal with Qtrax to allow free music downloads
- In `Glory Days,' 4 best friends deal with trying to grow up
- Brazil police say prostitutes lied when they accused Ronaldo
- Clinton loses last best chance for an Obama upset
- As House of Representatives vote nears, Bush threatens veto of congressional housing rescue
- Human rights groups denounce Human Rights Council candidates
- Chinese president to meet Japanese emperor, reported offers panda diplomacy
- High metal prices have Congress looking at switching to steel for pennies, nickels
- Monet painting "Le Pont du chemin de fer a Argenteuil" is sold for $41 million
- Analysis: Deadly cyclone poses political risks to Myanmar's ruling generals
- Cleveland Orchestra tour will take it to Austria, Switzerland and Italy
- Obama campaign rebounds with win in North Carolina primary
- Obama takes early lead delegate race by winning North Carolina primary
- 1Q Profits rise 8 percent at Brazil's Embraer jet maker
- Wal-Mart announces partnership with states, Puerto Rico to help capitols save on energy costs
- Judge bars sprinters Collins, Harrison from taking stand against Graham at trial
- Monet painting "Le Pont du chemin de fer a Argenteuil" is sold for $41 million at NYC auction
- Japanese emperor greets Chinese president on first visit to Japan in a decade
- Toyota to raise prices on US vehicles this month
- Obama campaign rebounds with win in North Carolina primary
- Yet another `American Idol' hopeful, Jason Castro, flubs lyrics to a song
- Gas price protest singer arrested after performing on roof of Indiana convenience store
- Obama calls North Carolina victory a triumph over 'politics of division'
- Hollywood producers stop talks with Screen Actors Guild but offer to continue bargaining later
- Venezuela struggles to hold back inflation
- Virulent H5N1 bird flu strikes in South Korea's capital Seoul close to a zoo
- Brazil police say prostitutes lied when they accused Ronaldo
- Analysis: Clinton loses last best chance for an Obama upset
- 1Q profits for Brazil's Embraer jet maker rise 8 percent
- Highlights of early exit poll results from Indiana, North Carolina
- Thousands ordered deported from Canada elude Canada's border agency, federal watchdog says
- Exit polls: Racial background important factor in North Carolina, Indiana voting
- Japanese and Chinese leaders hold summit in Tokyo for first time in a decade
- Jones' 10th homer powers Braves to 5-3 win over Padres
- Obama campaign rebounds with win in North Carolina primary
- Mario eliminated during 'Dancing With the Stars' anniversary episode
- Obama takes early lead in delegate race by winning North Carolina's primary
- Oil prices steady near US$122 after rising to trading record in previous session
- Canada defeats United States 5-4; Russia beats Denmark 4-1 at ice hockey worlds
- Obama campaign rebounds with win in North Carolina primary
- Hollywood producers stop talks with Screen Actors Guild but offer to continue bargaining later
- Obama takes early lead delegate race by winning North Carolina's primary
- Obama campaign rebounds with win in North Carolina primary
- Gavin Floyd tosses no-hitter for 8 1-3 innings as White Sox beat Twins 7-1
- Weather forecast for the Asia-Pacific region
- Survey shows US honey bee deaths increased over last year
- Analysis: Clinton loses last best chance for an Obama upset
- Colombian colonel, three others arrested for alleged paramilitary ties
- National Basketball Association
- Hollywood producers stop talks with Screen Actors Guild but offer to continue bargaining later
- Japanese and Chinese leaders pledge cooperation over gas dispute, future relations
- Japanese and Chinese leaders pledge to hold annual summits
- Oil prices steady after rising to trading record near US$123 a barrel in previous session
- Celtics beat Cavaliers 76-72 in semis
- Japanese and Chinese leaders pledge warming ties in first Tokyo summit in a decade
- Obama takes early lead delegate race by winning North Carolina's primary
- Analysis: Deadly cyclone poses political risks to Myanmar's ruling generals
- Jones' 10th homer powers Braves to 5-3 win over Padres
- Analysis: Clinton loses last best chance for an Obama upset
- Mexican singer Luis Miguel releases new album, says son's birth has changed him
- Analysis: Clinton loses North Carolina primary, last best chance for an Obama upset
- Copa Libertadores: Liga de Quito books quarterfinals berth despite 2-1 loss to Estudiantes
- New Zealand central bank boosts banking liquidity for second time
- New Zealand central bank boosts banking liquidity for second time
- Philippines to continue importing rice in preparation for typhoon season
- Exit polls: Racial background important factor in North Carolina, Indiana voting
- Highlights of exit poll results from Indiana, North Carolina
- Gavin Floyd tosses no-hitter for 8 1-3 innings as White Sox beat Twins 7-1
- Jones' 10th homer powers Braves to 5-3 win over Padres
- Ford says it's doubling output of fuel-efficient 6-speed automatic transmissions by 2009
- Writers strike hurt, but Disney's 2Q profit still rose 22 pct; CEO says revenue outlook good
- SKorea's Hynix expect to sell more DRAM chips to Japan after WTO ruling
- Obama wins North Carolina primary, Clinton ekes out Indiana victory
- Japanese and Chinese leaders pledge warmer ties in first Tokyo summit in a decade
- Gavin Floyd tosses no-hitter for 8 1-3 innings as White Sox beat Twins 7-1
- China orders all communities to be prepared for deadly virus sickening young children
- Copa Libertadores: Mexico's Atlas draws 2-2 with Lanus to advance to quarterfinals
- American League Leaders
- National League Leaders
- Obama wins North Carolina primary, Clinton ekes out Indiana victory
- Jones' 10th homer powers Braves to 5-3 win over Padres
- Cambodian government doubles bank reserve requirement in bid to tame inflation
- Hu, on Japan visit, warns Dalai Lama not to obstruct Olympics
- Highlights of exit poll results from Indiana, North Carolina
- Exit polls: Racial background important factor in North Carolina, Indiana voting
- Obama wins most delegates in Tuesday's primaries, moving within 200 of claiming the nomination
- Sheffield Wednesday looks for buyer to return club to Premier League
- Malaysian workers rally for better pay amid rising costs of living
- Colombia extradites paramilitary warlord to US to face drug trafficking charges
- Analysis: Clinton loses North Carolina primary, last best chance to upset Obama
- French oil giant Total reports 18 percent increase Q1 profit amid record energy prices
- People close to talks give inside look at how Microsoft raised Yahoo takeover bid to $47.5B
- Exchange operator Deutsche Boerse reports 58 percent rise in 1Q profit to euro304.2 million
- Sheffield Wednesday looks for buyer to return club to Premier League
- Ford says it's doubling output of fuel-efficient 6-speed automatic transmissions by 2009
- Filipino protesters demand Myanmar postpone referendum after storm, focus on aid delivery
- EADS says Airbus unit halts talks to sell 2 French sites to Latecoere
- Colombia extradites paramilitary warlord to US to face drug trafficking charges
- Vallejo to become largest California city to file for bankruptcy
- Vietnam awards 2 Chinese companies contract for US$900-million fertilizer plant
- Commerzbank cuts 2008 outlook as 1Q profit drops 54-percent on lower revenue, write-downs
- British American Tobacco PLC first-quarter profit rose 21 percent
- Dollar flat against yen in Asia as Japanese exporters sell, importers buy
- Insurer Aegon reports sharp fall in first-quarter profit
- Japanese stocks rise on optimism over US economy, overnight gain on Wall Street
- Japanese stocks rise on optimism over US economy, overnight gain on Wall Street
- France Telecom considers acquisitions as it reports growth in 1Q revenue, margins
- Primary win leaves Obama closer to locking up presidential nomination
- Austria's OMV credits high oil prices for 34 percent rise in 1Q net profit
- Golfing Baghdad's Green Zone: a course with real bunkers
- War games: Golf's long interplay with conflict
- Germany security officials shut down 2 extremist organizations accused of Holocaust denial
- Italy's president wraps up formal talks with political leaders over new government
- Swedish construction firm Skanska says 1Q profit rose 46 percent
- Oil prices steady after rising to trading record near US$123 a barrel in previous session
- House to vote on array of housing rescue measures including Bush priorities
- Copa Libertadores: Fluminense reaches quarters, along with LDU Quito and Atlas
- Sweden's Securitas sees 5 percent drop in first-quarter profits
- Analysis: Clinton, needing game-changer, nears endgame instead
- Athletic apparel maker Puma says 1Q profit slips to euro90.1 million, but sales rose half-percent
- Swedish construction firm Skanska says 1Q profit rose 46 percent
- German security officials shut down 2 extremist organizations accused of Holocaust denial
- Japanese and Chinese leaders pledge warmer ties in first Tokyo summit in a decade
- Sheffield Wednesday looks for buyer to return club to Premier League
- Bill Gates says Microsoft going "independent" way after withdrawing from Yahoo bid
- Bill Gates says Microsoft going "independent" way after withdrawing from Yahoo bid
- Chinese shares fall as fears of share glut, record oil prices spark sell-off
- Chinese shares fall as fears of share glut, record oil prices spark sell-off
- Hu, on Japan visit, warns Dalai Lama not to obstruct Olympics
- easyJet posts first-half loss of 43.3 million pounds as fuel prices bite
- Jury awards Florida residents whose citrus trees were chopped down in disease-fighting effort
- Gates says Microsoft going "independent" way after withdrawing from Yahoo bid
- Athletic apparel maker Puma says 1Q profit slips to euro90.1 million, but sales tick higher
- Sheffield Wednesday looks for buyer to return club to Premier League
- Alstom CEO says French engineering company cooperating with Swiss and French corruption probes
- Opposition seeks no-confidence vote against Turkish prime minister
- Gates says Microsoft going "independent" way after withdrawing from Yahoo bid
- South Korean president pledges to suspend imports of US beef if it endangers health
- UK manufacturing output drops half a percent in March
- Australia urges Myanmar general to put aside politics and let aid flow in
- Google says it will not settle copyright issue with Viacom outside court
- 'Crocodile Hunter' widow settles lawsuit with Australian debt collector
- Australia coach Nielsen has reservations about new challenge system in cricket
- French oil giant Total reports 18 percent increase Q1 profit amid record energy prices
- Senior UBS banker detained in US as part of DoJ tax probe against bank
- British American Tobacco PLC first-quarter profit rose 21 percent
- Dollar stronger against euro ahead of rate decisions
- China postpones major anthropology conference ahead of Beijing Olympics
- Chinese editor's job apparently in limbo at magazine after writing Tibet commentary
- Aker Yards 1Q net profits decline 83 percent on higher costs
- UK manufacturing output, non-food retail prices drop in March
- Sweden's Securitas sees 5 percent drop in first-quarter profits
- Argentina keeps lead of FIFA rankings from Brazil in slow month for international soccer
- Olympic torch nears Everest summit; assault could come in next few days
- Swisscom reports 1Q net profit down 7.2 percent to $407.5 million
- Insurer Aegon reports sharp fall in first-quarter profit
- FIFA president Sepp Blatter calls for limit on Europe soccer's power
- Industrial paints company Akzo Nobel reports fall in first quarter earnings
- Singapore's DBS bank group says 1Q profit falls 2 pct on trading losses, weak markets
- Carlsberg says it swung to net loss in 1Q due to acquisition costs
- US dollar up, gold down in European morning trading
- Oil prices steady after rising to trading record near US$123 a barrel in previous session
- Hu, on Japan visit, warns Dalai Lama not to obstruct Olympics
- Hong Kong's key stock index drops 2.5 percent on profit-taking, downgrade of PetroChina
- Insurer Aegon reports sharp fall in first-quarter profit
- EU executive and ECB say Slovakia can join the euro next year
- Senior UBS banker briefly detained in US as part of DoJ tax probe against bank
- EU executive and ECB say Slovakia can join the euro next year
- India's Jet Airways plans to expand fleet by 40 percent to 117 planes over next 3 years
- Clearwire, Sprint Nextel to form US$14.55 billion (euro9.37 billion) wireless company
- Singapore Airlines to raise fuel surcharge on all flights
- Olympic domestic tickets sold out in Beijing, Hong Kong
- Chinese shares fall as fears of share glut, record oil prices spark sell-off
- Munster's Declan Kidney named new coach of Ireland rugby team
- Georgios Samaras called up for Greece friendlies despite pledge to play for Celtic
- Congress considers Agriculture Department's role in virus research
- China mounts verbal attacks on Dalai Lama, but vows to keep up contacts
- London's FTSE-100 index up 28.8 points at 6244.0
- Report: Miller to be acting chairman of Gazprom, replacing Dmitry Medvedev
- Reports: Capello placed under investigation by Rome prosecutors for alleged perjury
- Record sales, currency gain push Deutsche Boerse net profit
- Asian markets mixed; Japan boosted by Wall Street gains, optimism over US economy
- Clearwire, Sprint Nextel to create new wireless company with Google, Intel, Comcast backing
- FIFA president Sepp Blatter calls for limit on Europe soccer's power
- Munster's Declan Kidney named new coach of Ireland rugby team
- EU executive and ECB say Slovakia can join the euro next year
- Ex-Bangladesh prime minister's son charged with accepting bribe to halt murder probe
- Former rugby union referee Mike Titcomb dies at age 75
- Asian Champions League: Chunnam's faint hopes extinguished after draw with Melbourne
- Obama's wins increase pressure on superdelegates to take sides in fierce Democratic race
- FIFA wants tighter rules on changing citizenship
- Asian Champions League: Adelaide beats Pohang Steelers, on brink of quarterfinals
- Reports: Capello placed under investigation by Rome prosecutors for alleged perjury
- China postpones major anthropology conference ahead of Beijing Olympics
- Asian Champions League: Kashima overwhelms Krung Thai Bank 8-1
- Obama's wins increase pressure on superdelegates to take sides in fierce Democratic race
- Japanese and Chinese leaders pledge warmer ties in first Tokyo summit in a decade
- Irish parliament convenes to elect Brian Cowen as next prime minister
- BMW says April auto sales worldwide rose 12.5 percent, led by China, W. Europe
- Chad free to play World Cup qualifiers after FIFA lifts ban
- US worker productivity rose slightly faster than expected at beginning of year
- EU Parliament to debate new code of conduct for interests groups
- EU lawmakers seek tighter restrictions on carbon emissions permits for airlines
- US worker productivity rose slightly faster than expected, labor cost pressures eased
- Indian shares fall, pulled down by Bharti Airtel
- BayernLB's subprime woes lead to euro770 million 1Q pretax loss
- ATP-Rome Masters Results
- Spain's Davis Cup players openly denounce tactics of their president in selecting host city
- Pope Benedict greets Inter Milan soccer club to mark 100th anniversary
- Euro nations to finally meet key budget rule as Italy and Portugal near all-clear
- Djokovic shows no signs of illness in win over Darcis at Rome Masters
- Word of Madonna film reaches Malawi village, home of father of boy she wants to adopt
- High-definition demand lifts DirecTV 1Q earnings by 10 percent
- Clinton lends her struggling campaign $6.4 million as Obama outspends her
- German security officials shut down 2 extremist organizations accused of Holocaust denial
- Obama in striking distance of nomination as Clinton loans herself money to keep up campaign
- US stocks mixed ahead of pending home sales data; labor costs rise more slowly than expected
- WTA-German Open Results
- Air Berlin, Germany's second biggest airline, counts 2.24 million passengers in April
- US stocks slightly down ahead of pending home sales data; labor costs rise more slowly
- Serbia's veteran revolutionaries see their democracy uprising under threat
- EU executive and ECB say Slovakia can join the euro next year
- Ivanovic struggles to win against Uzbek qualifier at German Open
- Chagaev-Valuev fight rescheduled for July 5
- Clinton lends her struggling campaign $6.4 million as Obama outspends her
- EU says member nations still cool on joint euro economy seat at global talks
- Pending sales of existing US homes falls to low in March as housing slump continues
- Miller to be acting chairman of Gazprom, replacing Dmitry Medvedev
- Djokovic shows no signs of illness in win over Darcis at Rome Masters
- Obama in striking distance of nomination as Clinton loans herself money to keep up campaign
- US stocks down after home sales, labor cost data
- Bush criticizes Democrats approach on housing, energy and Iraq spending bill
- Pending sales of existing US homes falls to low in March as housing slump continues
- Saipa of Iran defeats Al Kuwait 1-0 in Asian Champions League
- Belgium's PM under pressure to resolve linguistic dispute threatening coalition gov't
- Asian Champions League: Gamba Osaka wins 2-0, qualifies for quarterfinals
- Marsh loses $210 million in the 1st quarter on deterioration in value of Kroll business
- Brian Cowen elected as Ireland's new prime minister
- Study links obesity, smoking and other health problems to irregular sleeping
- British American Tobacco PLC first-quarter profit rose 21 percent
- Gamba Osaka into ACL quarterfinals, Adelaide, Kashima close on last eight
- China orders mandatory reporting of all cases of deadly virus sickening young children
- Bush criticizes Democrats on US housing crisis, energy prices and Iraq spending bill
- Oil prices fall after Energy Department reports supplies of crude, gasoline rose last week
- French oil giant Total reports 18 percent increase Q1 profit amid record energy prices
- Former senator urges Clinton to drop out of Democratic presidential race, endorses Obama
- Sonny Rollins among the headliners for this year's JVC Jazz Festival Newport
- Medvedev sworn in as Russia's president, appoints ex-President Putin as his premier
- Commerzbank cuts 2008 outlook as 1Q profit drops 54-percent on lower revenue, write-downs
- Bush threatens veto as House plans votes on US housing rescue measures
- Arsene Wenger hoping more players won't follow Flamini out of Arsenal
- EU Parliament to debate new code of conduct for interests groups
- EU says member nations still cool on joint euro economy seat at global talks
- EU executive and ECB say Slovakia can join the euro next year
- Djokovic shows no signs of illness in win over Darcis at Rome Masters
- Oil prices waffle after Energy Department reports rising gasoline stocks and demand
- Henin coasts, Ivanovic struggles at German Open
- Clearwire, Sprint to create $14.55B wireless company with Google, Intel, Comcast backing
- German court rules Schroeder gov't violated parliament's rights during Iraq war
- Study links obesity, smoking and other health problems to irregular sleeping
- R. Kelly trial involving sex tape allegedly made with underage girl set to begin Friday
- Zimbabwe opposition says violence worsening; nation still awaits runoff date
- US airline delays worsened in March, with almost 30 pct of flights failing to arrive on time
- Obama wins most delegates in Tuesday's primaries, moving within 200 of claiming the nomination
- ESPN teaming with rock group Coldplay on soccer marketing campaign
- Israel celebrates its 60th anniversary with pride and trepidation