英文新聞列表 English News List
- PGA National not going to be easy for Honda field
- Fox Finds Family-Friendly Elementary Hit
- 'Sopranos' Mobster Snuffs 'Dancing' Role
- CIA Papers Reveal 1950s Japan Coup Plot
- CIA Papers Reveal 1950s Japan Coup Plot
- FIFA can't see far ahead in search for World Cup venues
- Mary Gordon Wins Fiction's Story Prize
- Koreas at odds over North's push for aid in high-level talks
- Libertadores: Velez Sarsfield draws 1-1 with Nacional of Uruguay
- US House members say they will push for fuel price gouging law.
- Ford restructuring to cost $11 billion
- Ferrero, Penetta advance to the third round
- Ahead of Bush visit, Colombia announces investigation into massacre
- AP Interview: Malaysia's new army chief warns southern Thai may become terrorist hotbed
- Mexico's Pachuca defeats Guatemala's Marquense 1-0 in CONCACAF quarterfinals
- China says population hit 1,314,480,000 at end of 2006, growing by almost 7 million
- Oil prices fall slightly in slow trading as traders watch inventories, Iran
- Oil prices fall slightly in slow trading as traders watch inventories, Iran
- Alleged Robber Discovers He Was Robbed
- Man Tries to Cash $50K Check From God
- NYC Urges People Not to Use N-Word
- Actor Robert Blake appeals $30 million civil verdict in wife's shooting death
- Australian champion jockey convicted in tips-for-bets scam
- Australian champion jockey convicted in tips-for-bets scam
- US stocks rebound fitfully following Bernanke comments, economic data, Dow gains 52
- Japan's plan to hunt humpback whales likely to spark outrage, opponents warn
- Koreas at odds over North's push for aid in high-level talks
- 'Sopranos' Mobster Snuffs 'Dancing' Role
- New TV show on which adults test knowledge against school kids proves a hit for US network
- Smith's Mom Won't Appeal Ruling
- Ferrero, Penetta advance to the third round
- Smith's Mom Drops Bid for Body's Custody
- Democratic leaders to finalize Iraq plan
- Bush to visit New Orleans as city still struggles 18 months after Hurricane Katrina
- China confirms human case of bird flu
- China confirms human case of bird flu
- Whale-watching in the waters off Virginia: "There it is!"
- You don't have to live in Paris or New York to swap homes
- Traveling to eat: Food tourism popular in New York, around United States
- Japan's powdery slopes emerge as hot new international ski magnet
- Sao Paulo beats Alianza Lima 4-0 in Copa Libertadores
- Australian champion jockey Chris Munce convicted in tips-for-bets scam
- Brazil's Inter moves into contention for lead in Libertadores
- Questions over North Korea's alleged uranium program could undo disarmament deal
- More than 1,000 still hospitalized after measles outbreak in NKorea: aid group
- More than 1,000 still hospitalized after measles outbreak in NKorea: aid group
- Suns finally fall in the East
- Verdasco reaches quarterfinals at Tennis Channel Open
- Chinese stocks slip 1.7 percent by midday as volatile trading continues
- Philippine shares surge as market recovers from sell-off
- University creates futures market for bird flu with health experts betting on its spread
- UN assists Myanmar in dealing with latest bird flu outbreak
- UN assists Myanmar in dealing with latest bird flu outbreak
- Heatley, Emery lead Senators
- Major Asian markets slide modestly amid persistent worries about global economy
- Mexico's Chivas defeats Trinidad and Tobago's W Connection 3-0 in Concacaf quarterfinals
- Genting says it is cooperating with Singapore to assure casino license
- You don't have to live in Paris or New York to swap homes
- Genting says it is cooperating with Singapore to assure casino license
- New Zealand stocks make partial, tentative recovery after Wednesday slide
- Thai prime minister says he will reshuffle Cabinet within a few days
- 'Sopranos' Tough Guy Quits 'Dancing'
- China confirms human case of bird flu
- China confirms human case of bird flu
- Indonesia and WHO on verge of resolving dispute over bird flu samples
- Indonesia and WHO on verge of resolving dispute over bird flu samples
- Koreas at odds over North's push for aid in high-level talks
- Jeff Goldblum wins restraining order against woman
- Thai Prime Minister says he may reshuffle Cabinet within a few days
- Thai Prime Minister says he may reshuffle Cabinet within a few days
- Philippine military to brief Asian diplomats on political killings
- Indian actress Priyanka Chopra files police complaint against former secretary
- Indian actress Priyanka Chopra files police complaint against former secretary
- Australian state bans YouTube from schools to curb bullying
- Australian state bans YouTube from schools to curb bullying
- Indonesia and WHO on verge of resolving dispute over bird flu samples
- Australian stocks dip 0.4 percent amid lingering worries in wake of global selloff
- Australian stocks dip 0.4 percent amid lingering worries in wake of global selloff
- Dell opens 2nd customer call center in Philippines, hires 2,600 people
- Dell opens 2nd customer call center in Philippines, hires 2,600 people
- Mexico's Necaxa defeated Chile's Audax Italiano 2-0
- English champions Chelsea ink deal to develop Chinese talent as part of Asia-wide program
- English champions Chelsea ink deal to develop Chinese talent as part of Asia-wide program
- Japanese stocks slip in cautious trading after global selloff
- Japanese stocks slip in cautious trading after global selloff
- Arthur M. Schlesinger, Jr., award-winning historian and Kennedy insider, dies at 89
- Mortier Looks to Invigorate City Opera
- Actor Goldblum Wins Restraining Order
- Taiwan shares plunge on global losses
- English champions Chelsea ink deal to develop Chinese talent as part of Asia-wide program
- Mortier looks to invigorate City Opera with `something for nowadays'
- Indian actress Priyanka Chopra files police complaint against former secretary
- U.N. human rights chief criticizes U.S. action barring Guantanamo prisoners from using courts
- Woman Ordered to Stay Away From Goldblum
- Arthur M. Schlesinger, Jr., award-winning historian and Kennedy insider, dies at 89
- Suns finally fall in the East
- Heatley, Emery lead Senators
- Pakistani fast bowlers Akhtar, Asif ruled out of World Cup due to injuries
- Pakistani fast bowlers Akhtar, Asif ruled out of World Cup due to injuries
- Japanese stocks slip in cautious trading after global market slide
- Dujkovic speaks out about Queens Park Rangers brawl
- Japanese stocks slip in cautious trading after global market slide
- Finland wins gold in 4X5 cross-country relay
- Finland wins gold in 4X5 cross-country relay
- Malaysia's PPB Oil says government won't block merger deal with Singapore refiner
- Malaysia's PPB Oil says government won't block merger deal with Singapore refiner
- Dollar lower vs yen in Asian trading amid players concerns over U.S. stock prices
- Dollar lower vs yen in Asian trading amid players concerns over U.S. stock prices
- Australian champion jockey Chris Munce gets 2 1/2 years for tips-for-bets scam
- NBA teams, Manchester United invited to play at mega-resort Venetian Macau
- NBA teams, Manchester United invited to play at mega-resort Venetian Macau
- Royal Bank of Scotland net profit up 15 percent in 2006
- Australian competition watchdog approves Qantas sale
- Australian competition watchdog approves Qantas sale
- Souteast Asian officials meet in Brunei to discuss haze, environmental issues
- UN assists Myanmar in dealing with latest bird flu outbreak
- InBev says fourth-quarter profit surged as sales rise
- UN assists Myanmar in dealing with latest bird flu outbreak
- Deutsche Telekom loses euro898 million in fourth quarter amid job cuts
- Finland wins gold in 4X5 cross-country relay
- Finland wins gold in 4X5 cross-country relay
- Dougherty, Woosnam added to contenders' list for Singapore Masters
- Dougherty, Woosnam added to contenders' list for Singapore Masters
- Deutsche Telekom loses euro898 million in fourth quarter amid job cuts, plans expansion
- Baseball's Olympic reinstatement at heart of IBAF presidential vote
- China's benchmark Shanghai index falls 2.9 percent as volatility persists
- China's benchmark Shanghai index falls 2.9 percent as volatility persists
- McCain plans formal announcement of U.S. presidential candidacy next month
- China targets 9 countries for oil investment
- China targets 9 countries for oil investment
- U.S. to offer states more time on driver's licenses
- Philippine police arrest 11 protesters denouncing anti-terror law
- China targets 9 countries for oil investment
- Japanese life expectancy rises for both women and men
- Pakistani fast bowlers Akhtar, Asif ruled out of World Cup due to injuries
- Philippine shares surge as market recovers from sell-off
- Koreas at odds over North's push for aid in high-level talks
- Woman Ordered to Stay Away From Goldblum
- Sweden overturns expulsion order against Egyptian deported by American agents
- Wife of blind Chinese activist allowed to see him for first time in almost a year
- Euro up against U.S. dollar
- After 'The Departed' wins Oscars, Warner Bros. buys rights to second Hong Kong film
- Thai Airways to switch most domestic flights to Bangkok's old airport
- China names two youth coaches
- China names two youth coaches
- Hong Kong shares drop for a 5th straight session on regional decline
- Major Asian markets retreat for 3rd day amid persistent worries, but Europe opens higher
- China stocks fall 2.9 percent as volatility persists; premier pledges to ensure stability
- China stocks fall 2.9 percent as volatility persists; premier pledges to ensure stability
- Euro-zone inflation estimated to stay at 1.8 percent for February
- Berlusconi says his opposition bloc will back Prodi to ensure Italy stays in Afghan mission
- Picasso Works Stolen From Granddaughter
- Prodi's government survives but Berlusconi coming to rescue on Afghan mission
- Swiss Re's 2006 profit nearly doubles on less disaster claims, recent acquisitions
- China may adjust labor camp system that rights groups want abolished
- SKorea calls on Japan to address colonial past on uprising anniversary
- Miss USA Talks About Tumultous Reign
- EU official urges end to 'political interference' at Airbus, with 10,000 jobs to be cut
- Merkel says successful conclusion of Doha trade round is urgent
- British American Tobacco says full-year profit rose 7 percent
- Paul McCartney, Heather Mills McCartney in court for divorce hearing
- Miss USA Talks About Tumultuous Reign
- Euro-zone inflation estimated to stay at 1.8 percent for February
- Washington's prying on defense makes Beijing uncomfortable, government says
- Oil prices fall slightly in slow trading as traders watch inventories, Iran
- Oil prices fall slightly in slow trading as traders watch inventories, Iran
- Business outlook on Philippine economy most bullish since 2001, government survey says
- Business outlook on Philippine economy most bullish since 2001, government survey says
- Telefonica reports 12 percent drop in 4th-quarter profits
- Bird flu resurfaces in southern Vietnam
- Bird flu resurfaces in southern Vietnam
- NBA teams, Manchester United invited to play at mega-resort Venetian Macau
- NBA teams, Manchester United invited to play at mega-resort Venetian Macau
- Reports: Hunger-striking Basque prisoner to be allowed to serve sentence at home
- Bears sign Lovie Smith to four-year contract extension
- EU threatens new fines against Microsoft for not abiding by landmark antitrust ruling
- China stocks fall 2.9 percent as volatility persists; premier pledges to ensure stability
- China stocks fall 2.9 percent as volatility persists; premier pledges to ensure stability
- Spain's sports minister urges action after Sevilla coach hit by bottle
- China's premier promises to improve financial markets
- China's premier promises to improve financial markets
- Protestant leader makes British money key condition for N. Ireland power-sharing
- Poland's oil and gas monopoly buys 15 percent stake in Norwegian Sea gas fields
- EU threatens new fines against Microsoft for not abiding by landmark antitrust ruling
- Malaysia Airlines sells hotel business to shed non-core assets
- Malaysia Airlines sells hotel business to shed non-core assets
- Prodi's government survives but Berlusconi coming to the rescue on Afghan mission
- Woman Ordered to Stay Away From Goldblum
- France offers aid to Airbus as EU official criticizes state 'interference' at plane maker
- Americans win pairs title
- Man Tries to Cash $50K Check From God
- NKorea pledges to denuclearize in talks with SKorea
- Udinese plays Empoli, after snapping Inter's 17-game winning streak; Inter faces Livorno
- Singapore fines traditional Chinese medicine shops over bear bile products
- NKorea pledges to denuclearize in talks with SKorea
- Goetschl injured in training crash
- Mizuki Noguchi withdraws from the London Marathon
- Thai central bank eases controls on inflows for local bonds, mutual and property funds
- Thai central bank eases controls on inflows for local bonds, mutual and property funds
- Italy's Enel boosts stake in Spain's Endesa another 7 percent
- Britain's Tate gallery says it has raised money to buy J.M.W.'s 'Blue Rigi' for the nation
- NKorea pledges to denuclearize in talks with SKorea
- First BALCO, now another steroid scandal
- EU threatens new fines against Microsoft for not abiding by landmark antitrust ruling
- Euro 2008 tickets go on sale
- Indonesia shares raise on bargain buying, lower inflation
- Japanese PM say there was no evidence of coercion in Japan's WWII sex slavery
- Singapore shares fall, tracking regional declines
- Sevilla coach Ramos set to attend crucial league match with Barcelona
- Britain's Aviva says full-year profit rose 25 after winning new business
- Indian shares climb; technology, construction shares lead rally
- Experts wonder: Is it time to give up on polio eradication?
- PartyGaming annual profit slumps 56 percent as U.S. online gaming ban takes its toll
- Malaysian stocks index falls 1.3 percent on third straight day of losses
- Netherlands prime minister pledges to build support for European integration among Dutch
- Malaysian stocks index falls 1.3 percent on third straight day of losses
- Hong Kong leader, opponent election debate
- Robinson, Cueto named in England training squad
- Schalke beset with injuries, suspension going into key games
- Arthur M. Schlesinger, Jr., award-winning historian and Kennedy insider, dies at 89
- Sainsbury's shares rise as Marks & Spencer reveals it is mulling takeover bid
- Arthur M. Schlesinger, Jr., award-winning historian and Kennedy insider, dies at 89
- Merighetti leads downhill training
- Britain's Aviva says full-year profit rose 25 after winning new business
- Westinghouse to build 4 nuclear reactors in China
- BMW and DaimlerChrysler to work together on hybrid drive system for luxury cars
- Simon Wiesenthal Center demands officials resign for honoring ex-Gestapo operative
- Shell says gas production starts at Changbei field in China
- Booming ethanol demand means more corn, fewer soybeans
- London's FTSE-100 index up 18.8 points at 6,190.3 at midday
- Ex-Fed chairman at Tokyo seminar says year-end US recession not probable
- Ex-Fed chairman at Tokyo seminar says year-end US recession not probable
- Arsene Wenger wants Chelsea's Lampard to clear Adebayor of brawl allegation
- Britain's Tate gallery says it has raised money to buy Turner's painting 'Blue Rigi' for the nation
- Fisher-Price fined $975,000 for failing to report choking hazard
- Australia limps into World Cup _ but still favorite
- Activists decry Thailand's toughened measures against North Korean refugees
- InBev reports 4th-quarter profit more than doubles as sales rise everywhere but Western Europe
- Cricket World Cup Squads
- Dog With College Degree Called to Court
- Lyon striker Baros preparing for showdown with Saint-Etienne
- Oklahoma House panel passes immigration bill that's touted as nation's toughest
- American Airlines opens first-class lavatory to coach passengers
- Simon Wiesenthal Center demands officials resign for honoring ex-Gestapo operative
- Kennedy Insider Schlesinger Dies at 89
- European markets rise as major Asian markets retreat for 3rd day
- 180 hospitalized in Indonesia's Aceh province after eating at political meeting
- 180 hospitalized in Indonesia's Aceh province after eating at political meeting
- UEFA fines Van Bommel for gestures against Real Madrid
- Author Mary Gordon wins $20,000 Story Prize, given to writers of short fiction
- Cricket World Cup Squads
- Oracle buying business performance management software maker Hyperion for $3.3 billion
- Estonia's online election obscured by divisive Soviet war monument
- EchoStar Communications 4th-quarter profit climbs 15 percent on subscriber additions
- BSkyB, Virgin spat reaches customers as services pulled from Virgin network
- Japanese PM says there was no evidence of coercion in Japan's WWII sex slavery
- Japan gives Syria, Jordan sum of US$4.5 million to cope with Iraqi refugees
- SKorea calls on Japan to address colonial past on uprising anniversary
- Goetschl injured in training crash
- Italy's Enel boosts stake in Spain's Endesa another 7 percent
- Mahmood replaces Razzaq in Pakistan's cricket World Cup squad
- Prodi's government survives but Berlusconi coming to the rescue on Afghan mission
- BP, Gazprom discuss creation of joint venture that may include liquefied natural gas
- English Soccer Fixtures
- Thai government blocks TV broadcasts from station linked to former leader's supporters
- Liverpool vs. Man United: Battle of Reds in Premier League this weekend
- EU threatens new fines against Microsoft for not abiding by landmark antitrust ruling
- Been there, done that: Ponting remains optimistic of keeping World Cup title
- Deutsche Telekom seeks to win back customers after 4th-quarter loss
- Mary Gordon Wins Fiction's Story Prize
- Australia's Kennedy springs to first day lead at Johnnie Walker Classic
- Britain's remaining 600 peacekeeping troops to be pulled out of Bosnia
- Paul McCartney, Heather Mills McCartney in court for divorce hearing
- EU threatens new fines against Microsoft for not abiding by antitrust ruling
- Arakawa remains serious about skating
- Arakawa remains serious about skating
- Emre faces new racism investigation from FA
- North Korea pledges to denuclearize in talks with South Korea
- Euro-zone inflation estimated to stay at 1.8 percent for February
- Income growth in U.S. surges at fastest pace in 12 months
- Balkan neighbors welcome spring with red-and-white charm
- U.S. Jobless claims post unexpected increase
- U.S. casino tycoon to China critics: Back off, life is good for the Chinese
- Lawmakers in U.S. state of Georgia want to toughen no-knock warrant requirements in wake of deadly shootout
- McCartneys Have Their First Court Date
- Rare Book Stolen From UCLA Library
- Viacom reports higher 4Q profits as addition of DreamWorks boosts movie business
- Hong Kong leader, rival candidate joust in city's first leadership election debate
- Rhodes signs contract with Orix
- Rhodes signs contract with Orix
- Bravo could be West Indies' matchwinner at World Cup
- Mancuso set for big weekend
- Stocks head toward lower open in U.S. as investors await manufacturing data
- Wenger asked to explain contentious comments on League Cup final officials
- Germany's Merck says 4th-quarter profit up as liquid crystal sales rise
- 8 Pakistani troops feared dead in avalanche near Afghan border
- Pittsburgh Symphony to Tour Europe
- EU threatens new fines against Microsoft for not abiding by antitrust ruling
- Evangelicals say they use power of God in Africa _ critics slam "cultural conversions"
- Seeking aid, North Korea reiterates denuclearization pledge to South
- EU says ailing Airbus can benefit from EU research aid funds to help future development
- Singapore fines traditional Chinese medicine shops over bear bile products
- Younger West Indies players can help veteran Lara bow out in style
- Oil prices fall slightly in slow trading as traders watch inventories, Iran
- Charges dropped against student who cursed at airport
- Cooper Tire posts large 4Q loss on charges, but sales increase
- Sweden's message in a bottle: Absolut is for sale
- Poiree wins men's 20K
- Singer Freed After Paying Child Support
- Singer Freed After Paying Child Support
- Bobby Brown freed after paying $19,000 in late child support
- Greek protesters arrested as violence breaks out at university protest
- Emre faces new racism investigation from FA
- Actor Goldblum Wins Restraining Order
- Jeff Goldblum wins restraining order against woman
- Sears 4Q earnings rise as margins improve, but sales decline
- Singer Freed After Paying Child Support
- Arthur M. Schlesinger, Jr., award-winning historian and Kennedy insider, dies at 89
- Bobby Brown Free After He Pays Support
- U.S. stocks resume their slide, following lead of overseas markets
- Miss USA Talks About Tumultous Reign
- Charges dropped against student who cursed at airport
- Ford reaches agreement with unions after one day strike at Russian assembly plant
- After five weeks, teen stops hiccuping
- Germany's Beiersdorf says full-year profit nearly doubled on BSN sale
- U.S. manufacturing expanded in February, reversing contraction from previous month
- European federations propose four-year ban from major championships
- Spain's sports minister urges action after Sevilla coach hit by bottle
- EU launches new Agency for Fundamental Rights in Vienna
- BP, Gazprom discuss creation of joint venture that may include liquefied natural gas
- Sex predators could get special license plates
- Germany's Solarworld says new factory in U.S. will double production, create 1,000 jobs
- Allen's ban doubled after appeal from UK Sport
- Sex predators could get bright green license plates
- Kennedy Insider Schlesinger Dies at 89
- German Airbus workers vow to resist job cuts, plant sales
- Indian security forces airlift thousands of stranded people in Kashmir
- Computer maker Lenovo recalls 100,000 notebook batteries built by Japan's Sanyo
- Italy's economy expands in 2006, but deficit still breaks EU rules
- General Motors asks for more time to file annual report
- Bush to visit New Orleans as city still struggles 18 months after Hurricane Katrina
- Italy's economy expands in 2006, but deficit still breaks EU rules
- U.S. manufacturing expanded in February, reversing contraction from previous month
- Albania defines three areas for construction of new gas terminals, power plants
- More NYC restaurants shut in wake of rodent scandal
- Viacom reports higher 4Q profits as addition of DreamWorks boosts movie business
- PartyGaming annual profit slumps 56 percent as U.S. online gaming ban takes its toll
- McCain says U.S. lives "wasted" in Iraq, Democrats pounce
- Finland's GDP growth hits 5.5 percent in 2006 _ highest rate in nearly 10 years
- Ancic out for two months due to mononucleosis
- Germany's Merck says 4th-quarter profit up as liquid crystal sales rise
- Wenger asked to explain contentious comments on League Cup final officials
- European lighting industry agrees to push energy-saving bulbs
- Ford reaches agreement with unions after one day strike at Russian assembly plant
- Natural gas falls on supply report, oil prices also slip as traders watch inventories, Iran
- EU to probe Philips complaint that Taiwan breaks its CDR licenses
- Priest who ran AIDS hospice shot and wounded in robbery
- BSkyB, Virgin spat reaches customers as services pulled from Virgin network
- Uruguay's interior minister quits on second anniversary of Vazquez government
- Top Producer Out at NBC 'Nightly News'
- Robinson, Cueto named in England training squad
- Vaughan predicts England will be the World Cup dark horse
- Euro down against U.S. dollar
- Car bomb injures 8 in southern Colombia
- Activist: 12 North Korean defectors arrive in U.S., largest recent group
- French Airbus unions plan nationwide strike over job cuts, plant disposals
- Simon Wiesenthal Center demands officials resign for honoring ex-Gestapo officer
- NBC 'Nightly News' fires top producer as ABC and Charles Gibson surge in the ratings
- EU opens in-depth probe into second try to clear Sony BMG music deal
- U.S. stocks try to recover on upbeat manufacturing report
- Cor
- An invitation to dine at the Chef's Table
- Netting the right wine for seafood
- The future looks hot for Snow Patrol
- Galleries
- Museums
- Clubs &Pubs
- Hotels
- Live Music
- Concerts
- Theater
- Events
- This Week's Picks
- To be or not to be an actor?
- Will Smith and his son believed in the pursuit of 'Happyness'
- Facing the moral implications of espionage
- Motown girls
- Pursuing the American dream against all odds
- PROOF OF LIFE
- Copa del Rey game abandoned after Sevilla boss pegged with bottle
- Sharp Emery's shutout keeps Senators streak alive
- Hughes hails McCarthy after stunning goal
- Haas defies traveling odds, thumps Belgium's Rochus
- Aussie jockey found guilty in tips scam
- O'Neal at his dominant best as Heat sets fire to Wizards
- Laggard selling causes Taiex to tumble 2.83%
- Greenback steady in Asia as investors remain cautious
- Dow, Nasdaq rebound following Fed comments
- Thai bank eases controls on capital inflows
- France offers US$132 million in financial support to Airbus
- Intel to invest US$65m in Taiwan's Powertech
- India economy predicted to lift Asian tourism
- Wii expected to outsell Xbox 360, PS3 in 2007
- In Brief
- East Timor rebel asks for talks as Australian-led international troops close in
- China confirms farmer contracts H5N1 strain of bird flu virus
- Australia slams Fiji's human rights record
- Officials to meet on Philippine killings
- Koreas differ over North's appeal for aid in negotiations
- In Brief
- Morales declares flooding a national disaster
- Nigeria presidential candidate sees end of lawless ruling elite
- Ban deplores Sudan government bombing of Darfur
- Iranian forces kill insurgents in northwest
- Honduras names envoy to Cuba, first in 45 years
- U.N. criticizes U.S. over Guantanamo
- Israel's beleaguered leader faces another graft scandal
- Giant squid is evidence of trouble to come
- U.S. has nothing to lose by negotiating with Iran
- Okinawan victims show 228 was international crime
- U.S. lawsuit depends on what words are putdowns
- Israel's utopian communes give in to bank debt, attrition, and the waning collectivist spirit
- Being able to swap homes doesn't require living somewhere posh
- Arctic people say U.S. pollution violating rights
- In Brief
- Debate over hormone replacement therapy rages on
- New exhibition opens at old Chingmei facility
- Taipei-Taichung flights to continue, CAA rules
- Foreign caregiver accused of trying to murder patient
- Taiwan ranks 30th in world tourism poll
- Government allocating more land for biofuel crops, COA announces
- President blamed for high suicide toll over six years
- Hsieh promises reform, restoration of public trust
- Nicaragua foreign affairs minister invited to visit Taiwan, official announces
- Businesses, political groups call for Ma-Wang presidential ticket
- Su to register for primary on March 6, sources say
- Prosecutors deny leaking information
- U.S. plans to sell missiles to Taiwan
- McCain announces bid for 2008 U.S. presidency
- Italy's Prodi wins vote in the Senate
- Chiang files suits against Chen, Yu
- Stricter security introduced at Taiwan airports
- Turkey plans measures to cut emissions
- Car-addicted Italians lag Europe on environment
- Showdown over election commission bill shelved
- Legislature adopts law on labor pension watchdog body
- DPP presidential aspirants to register for primary March 8
- DPP to win 2008 presidency: Chen
- EU to probe Philips complaint that Taiwan breaks its CDR licenses
- Old Case May Threaten Rapper's Future
- DaimlerChrysler February U.S. sales fall 7.7 percent on dip in Chrysler sales
- EU Tries Again to Clear Sony BMG Deal
- Hantuchova rallies from set down to beat Hingis at Qatar Open
- Conservationists record new birth among endangered Congo mountain gorillas
- Portuguese government proposes smoking ban in closed spaces
- Airbus stops work on freight version of A380 superjumbo
- DaimlerChrysler February U.S. sales fall 7.7 percent on dip in Chrysler sales
- New malaria drugs for kids could cut deaths in Africa
- European, Asian stocks fall for 3rd day as Dow loses 200 points
- New threats of fines escalates one of longest trans-Atlantic trade fights
- Homeland Security to offer states more time on driver's licenses
- Democrats eye cuts to Bush's 2008 Iraq war budget request
- IOC impressed with preparations for London 2012
- Oracle buying business performance management software maker Hyperion for $3.3 billion
- Treasury Secretary Paulson: U.S. not satisfied with pace of China's reforms
- London's FTSE-100 index down 55.50 points to close at 6,116.00
- Netherlands prime minister pledges to build support for European integration among Dutch
- Tens of thousands march in southern Spain to protest shutdown of Delphi factory
- Wall Street arrests: Husband and wife netted $15 million in insider trading scheme
- Ford sales fall 13.5 pct in Feb., DaimlerChrysler sales fall 7.7 pct
- David Lynch's Art Twisted Like His Films
- Germany launches bid for women's World Cup in 2011
- Democrats consider cuts to Bush's 2008 Iraq war budget request
- EU opens in-depth probe into second try to clear Sony BMG music deal
- Bush tours Gulf Coast to reassure Katrina victims
- PartyGaming annual profit slumps 56 percent as U.S. online gaming ban takes its toll
- Electoral commission declares Wade winner of Senegal's presidential election
- Sainsbury's shares rise as Marks & Spencer reveals it is mulling takeover bid
- Stocks try to recover on upbeat manufacturing report, S&P briefly enters positive territory
- 'Voice of an Angel' singer Charlotte Church announces pregnancy
- David Lynch's Art Twisted Like His Films
- Airbus stops work on freight version of A380 superjumbo
- Talabani gives first interview since entering hospital, says he is in good health
- InBev reports 4th-quarter profit more than doubles
- Bush tours Gulf Coast to reassure Katrina victims
- Thanou returns after drug scandal to European championship
- European markets end lower, extending slump
- Review: PS3 Online a Work in Progress
- U.S. congressman convicted of corruption begins reports to prison to serve sentence
- Car bomb injures 8 in southern Colombia
- Trophy Art Won't Be Returned for Free
- McCain says he regrets comment that U.S. lives 'wasted' in Iraq
- Cycling teams meet to discuss UCI call to boycott Paris-Nice race
- Patterson resigns from Trail Blazers
- 10 French tourists have been kidnapped in northern Ethiopia, say businessman and tour operator
- Traders see glitch-free trading session on NYSE floor, no sign of Tuesday's problems
- Income growth surges but construction activity posts sharp decline
- Ford sales fall 13.5 pct in Feb., DaimlerChrysler off 7.7 pct, Honda up 3.2 pct
- Charlotte Church Announces Pregnancy
- Bush tours Gulf Coast to reassure Katrina victims
- Spain's parliament passes law easing restrictions on transsexuals
- Bobby Brown Free After He Pays Support
- Authorities say 13 people charged in schemes that netted more than $15M in illegal profit
- McCartneys Have Their First Court Date
- General Motors asks for more time to file annual report
- Official says Thai government to let state-owned company manage troubled iTV
- Foxy Brown pleads guilty to NYC probation violation
- Film Award Leaves Jude Law `Speechless'
- Lawyer for Italian businessman stopped in Argentina rejects ties to Indian arms scandal
- Irish priest who set up AIDS hospice shot and wounded in robbery
- Pa. Township OKs Shyamalan's Deer Fence
- EU launches new Agency for Fundamental Rights in Vienna
- U.S. home-price appreciation steady in fourth quarter, report says
- Arianespace to launch communications satellite for Hughes Network
- Kachkar signs agreement to buy Marseille
- 10 French tourists have been kidnapped in northern Ethiopia, say businessman and tour operator
- Review: Wii Rocks With Classics Online
- Alabama to offer more than $400 million in incentives to ThyssenKrupp
- Talabani gives first interview since entering hospital, says he is in good health
- GM posts 3.7 pct rise in U.S. sales, Ford off 13.5 pct, DaimlerChrysler down 7.7 pct
- Arthur Schlesinger Remembered
- Zodiac Killer Case Still Fascinates
- Poll shows 58 percent of Mexicans surveyed approve of president's first three months in office
- Democrats reverse course on cutting 2008 Iraq war budget request
- Indonesia, WHO fail to end dispute over bird flu samples
- Oil prices rise above $62 a barrel after manufacturing data, as traders watch stock market
- GM posts 3.7 pct rise in U.S. sales, Ford off 13.5 pct, DaimlerChrysler down 7.7 pct
- 'The Secret' Spreads
- Henin survives scare, Hantuchova beats Hingis at Qatar Open, both advance to semifinals with Jankovic, Kuznetsova
- City official who wants a sex change is fired
- GE to sell Swiss Re holdings
- Judge gives Foxy Brown 1 more chance after rapper pleads guilty to violating probation
- Paraguay declares emergency following wave of dengue fever cases
- Computer maker Lenovo recalls 100,000 notebook batteries made by Japan's Sanyo
- Hunger-striking Basque prisoner to be allowed to serve sentence at home
- Italy's Enel boosts stake in Spain's Endesa to nearly 22 percent
- Colombia to decide in April whether to push ahead with 2014 World Cup bid
- GE sale of Swiss Re holdings to pay for restructuring and lawsuits
- Brand Name Author Donates Money
- Talabani gives first interview since entering hospital, says he is in good health
- Salvador, U.S. celebrate first anniversary of Central American Free Trade Agreement
- Documentary Claims to Find Jesus' Tomb
- Federer loses another set, but advances to semifinals against Djokovic
- Author James Patterson announces PageTurner Awards
- Judge Gives Foxy Brown One More Chance
- Verizon Wireless Launches Live Cell TV
- Zodiac Killer Case Still Fascinates
- Bush tours Gulf Coast to reassure Katrina victims
- Brondby, Helsingborg win quarterfinal matches
- Sammy Strain of O'Jays Sues Ex-Partners
- Olympian and Actor Herman Brix Dies
- Sammy Strain of the O'Jays files $15 million civil lawsuit against ex-partners, record label
- Toyota U.S. sales climb 12.2 percent in Feb., GM up 3.7 pct, Ford off 13.5 pct
- CEO: Motorola shifting focus from market share to profits
- U.S. stocks plunge, but pare big losses after upbeat manufacturing report; Dow ends down 34.29
- TXU officially ends plans for 8 coal-fired plants
- Dell fourth-quarter earnings slide, revenues dip 4 percent
- Food prices could rise as ethanol consumes more corn
- Henin survives scare, Hantuchova beats Hingis to reach Qatar Open semis
- Ducks, Kings to open NHL regular season in London
- Panamanian investigators exhume six more bodies in contaminated-medicine probe
- Oil settles at $62 a barrel as traders focus on supply concerns rather than stock worries
- Brand Name Author Donates Money
- Gold, silver slide on fund liquidation; corn, wheat and soybeans also lose
- Even Ignoring Paris Hilton Makes News
- Rhonda Byrne's `The Secret' Spreads
- Even Ignoring Paris Hilton Makes News
- Even Ignoring Paris Hilton Makes News
- AIG 4Q profit climbs sharply from charge-laden year-ago period, but misses Street view
- European, Asian stocks fall for 3rd day on continued choppy U.S. trading
- No Time Like Present to Remove Clocks
- AIDS Hot Line Number Rings Up Sex Line
- Federer loses another set, but advances to semifinals against Djokovic
- Huey, Dewey and Louie Born at N.D. Ranch
- Bush remembers Cuban political prisoner as a patriot
- Dog With College Degree Called to Court
- TXU officially ends plans for 8 coal-fired plants
- AIG 4Q profit climbs sharply from charge-laden year-ago period, but misses Street view
- Dollar trades mixed against major currencies as markets rebound
- Madame Tussauds Set to Open in D.C.
- Dell fourth-quarter earnings slide 33 percent on weak laptop, notebook sales
- Ecuador to hold referendum on constitutional assembly in April
- Treasury Secretary Paulson says U.S. not satisfied with pace of change in China
- Film Fest for Goober of `Griffith' Fame
- Howard Katz Suffers a Mid-Life Crisis
- Top Producer Out at NBC 'Nightly News'
- Insurance giant Berkshire Hathaway reports 29 percent jump in annual earnings
- U-Haul Full of Dogs and Cats Seized
- Top Producer Out at NBC 'Nightly News'
- India seeks Italian's extradition from Argentina in Bofors arms scandal
- Eurovision Contest May Ban Israeli Entry
- Kirchner launds economic recovery, human rights in state-of-the-nation address
- Schlesinger: confidente de Kennedy e cr
- Teacher Allegedly Cuts Boy's Tongue
- Girl's 5 Weeks of Hiccups Finally End
- Major firms in California's San Francisco Bay Area pledge to combat global warming
- Girl's 5 Weeks of Hiccups Finally End
- Even Ignoring Paris Hilton Makes News
- Shares in Sun-Times Media Group jump on favorable tax review
- ******* ATEN
- U.S. forces fire, pursue insurgents across Afghan border into Pakistan, officials say
- Democratic House committee chairman proposes bill to give shareholders a say on executive pay
- Bobby Brown freed after paying $19,000 in late child support
- Film Fest for Goober of `Griffith' Fame
- `Goober' of `Andy Griffith Show' has his own film festival
- Bush to Katrina victims: 'The federal government still knows you exist'
- China confirms human case of bird flu; WHO says sample dispute with Indonesia unresolved
- Dominican Republic enters long-delayed trade deal with United States
- Japanese leader questions military brothel apology as victims cry foul
- Even Ignoring Paris Hilton Makes News
- Wi in lead after Honda's opening round
- AIG 4th quarter profit climbs sharply from charge-laden year-ago period, but misses analysts' estimate
- Japan's unemployment rate remains unchanged at 4.0 percent in January
- Prius of the seas? US company aims for hybrid tugboats
- England aiming high despite injury-hit squad
- England looking to its other allrounder for World Cup success
- Guyana extends welcome for Chavez despite border dispute
- Electoral commission declares Wade winner of Senegal's presidential election
- Seasoned batting trio to spearhead India's World Cup campaign
- Elusive World Cup remains on Tendulkar's wish-list
- 10 French tourists kidnapped in northern Ethiopia, say businessman and tour operator
- Italy's Prodi faces confidence vote in lower chamber
- Iraqi president Talabani, in first interview since illness, says he is in good health
- Filmed Israeli arrest raid raises new questions about military practices
- Even Ignoring Paris Hilton Makes News
- Even Ignoring Paris Hilton Makes News
- Latest content deal for Joost involves a player that already has a Web network
- Bush administration charges Australian under new U.S. law for prosecuting terror detainees
- Family-friendly military confronts growing ranks of bereaved spouses, children
- Rebirth in Cambodia: Wildlife on the Ho Chi Minh Trail is making a comeback
- Radio Station Cash Freed Brown From Jail
- Arrests crack `pervasive' Wall Street insider-trading ring
- Camera-trapping tigers vital to saving endangered species in Asia
- Thai state-owned company to manage troubled iTV, government says
- Brazil's Santos beats Defensor, takes group lead
- Dez turistas franceses s
- Islamic hard-liners chip away at Indonesia's secular traditions
- As India's capital strives for a makeover, the poor find themselves forced out
- Rap criticism grows in the hip-hop community as more people tire of troublesome images
- Fiji military coup to face court challenge
- Vanessa Redgrave returns to Broadway in `The Year of Magical Thinking'
- Fiji military coup to face court challenge
- Epic-length `Zodiac' raises age-old Hollywood question: To cut or not to cut?
- At the crossroads of Europe and language, Switzerland is the land of movie subtitles
- Keeping it real: Queen Latifah brings heart and humanity to `Life Support'
- Despite sagging sales of his debut album, 'Idol' winner Taylor Hicks is determined to win them over on tour
- Bio-artists bridge the gaps between arts and sciences
- Animal planets: Sonic and Ratchet come back strong in new video games
- Decades-old Zodiac killer case still fascinates police, public
- Congressional Democrats to demand U.S. troops leave Iraq if benchmarks not met
- Super 14: Andrew Walker cleared to play for Queensland Reds
- Film review: Chains of love: `Black Snake Moan' is pulpy but unexpectedly sweet
- Super 14: Andrew Walker cleared to play for Queensland Reds
- U.S. faults friends, foes in global drug war
- Los Angeles woos evaluators in bid for 2016 Summer Olympics
- Los Angeles judge tells former movie partners who produced 'Crash' to resolve differences
- Two Koreas agree to resume reunions of families split by their border
- 7 arrested in Puerto Rico cancer cure scam
- Treasury Secretary Paulson says U.S. not satisfied with pace of change in China
- Nearly 17 percent of parliamentarians are women, an all-time high but a long way from equality in legislatures
- Chela, Penetta reach semifinals
- Film review: Serial killer saga 'Zodiac' is tense, well-acted, but way too long
- Two Koreas agree to resume reunions of families split by their border
- Film review: Tim Allen, John Travolta and friends are stuck in neutral with `Wild Hogs'
- At the Movies: Jim Carrey and Joel Schumacher thriller `Number 23' doesn't add up
- Defending champ Australia, top-ranked South Africa arrive in Caribbean
- Surge in global Internet scams prompts new U.S. warning to Internet users
- Man Questioned About Bush Yard Artwork
- Blake eliminated in Tennis Channel Open
- Toyota, GM make sales gains while Ford, Chrysler decline
- Passarella sentenced to community service for smuggling yacht into Argentina
- Governor of 2nd US state to call for HPV vaccine for girls says he will OK measure
- Radmanovic fined by Lakers for lying about snowboarding
- George Carlin celebrates a milestone - 50 years in comedy
- US vice president says Iraq troop withdrawal could worsen war in Afghanistan, elsewhere
- Advance ticket sales indicate more than 500,000 to watch U20 World Cup
- Japan's consumer price index flat for first time since May
- Japan's consumer price index flat for first time since May
- Libertadores: Boca Juniors beats Cienciano 1-0
- CONCACAF: United topples Olimpia 3-2 to reach CONCACAF Champions Cup semis
- Chela, Penetta reach semifinals
- Woman with transplanted heart conquers dangerous Andes rock climb
- Fiji handed austerity budget as military government fights to avoid economic collapse
- Radio Station Cash Freed Brown From Jail
- Sony, Immersion settle PlayStation lawsuit over vibration technology
- George Carlin Celebrates Comic Milestone
- Japan's consumer price index flat for first time since May
- Japan's consumer price index flat for first time since May
- Chavez announces new inflation measure for Venezuela
- Australia's Macquarie Bank upgrades profit forecast
- Australia's Macquarie Bank upgrades profit forecast
- Swedish budget airline FlyMe to file for bankruptcy
- China nega que milagre econ
- Sanyo defends computer batteries targeted in Lenovo recall
- Sanyo defends computer batteries targeted in Lenovo recall
- China confirms human case of bird flu; WHO says sample dispute with Indonesia unresolved
- Two Koreas agree to resume reunions of families split by their border
- Malaysian leader orders probe into bribe allegations against anti-graft chief
- SKorean diplomat praises New Zealand hospital staff for bus crash victim treatment
- Dirk Outduels LeBron As Mavs Beat Cavs
- Girl's 5 Weeks of Hiccups Finally End
- Teacher Allegedly Cuts Boy's Tongue
- Landlord Sentenced for Spying on Tenants
- Former New Zealand immigration minister cleared of wrongdoing
- Former New Zealand immigration minister cleared of wrongdoing
- Man Saves Nun, Badge Saves NYPD Officer
- Arrests crack `pervasive' Wall Street insider-trading ring
- EU-style Asian integration hampered by regional diversity, ADB chief says
- EU-style Asian integration hampered by regional diversity, ADB chief says
- Chinese PC maker Lenovo recalls 205,000 laptop batteries worldwide
- New partnership promises 3-D concert films for theaters
- Chela, Penetta reach semifinals
- Blake back in Tennis Channel Open
- Blues rally to beat Islanders
- Nowitzki leads Mavs past Cavs
- South Korean foreign minister to meet with Rice on North Korean nuclear disarmament accord
- Lan
- Blues rally to beat Islanders
- Paraguay's Libertad defeats Mexico's America 4-1 in Libertadores
- New senior U.S. State Dept. official meets Japanese in first trip abroad
- Fiji military coup to face court challenge
- Chela, Penetta reach semifinals
- Buffett's succession plan gets prompt market test
- Buffett outlines expedited schedule to give away his fortune
- Chinese PC maker Lenovo recalls 205,000 laptop batteries worldwide
- Chinese PC maker Lenovo recalls 205,000 laptop batteries worldwide
- Sanyo defends computer batteries targeted in Lenovo recall
- Sanyo defends computer batteries targeted in Lenovo recall
- New Zealand stocks rise sharply as market shakes off hysteria
- Malaysia's Petronas seals cooperation deal with Italian auto lubricants manufacturer
- Malaysia's Petronas seals cooperation deal with Italian auto lubricants manufacturer
- Philippine shares fall amid concerns over global economy
- SKorea withholds aid from North pending nuclear disarmament progress at high-level talks
- Australian stocks fall for 4th straight day in jittery market
- SKorea withholds aid from North pending nuclear disarmament progress at high-level talks
- Shanghai to prosecute 9 government, state industry officials over pension scandal
- Nepal's government, ex-rebels to begin talks on forming interim government
- SKorea withholds aid from North pending nuclear disarmament progress at high-level talks
- Blake back in Tennis Channel Open
- NY Times: US regulators reviewing safety of children's cold drugs
- Blues rally to beat Islanders
- Nowitzki leads Mavs past Cavs
- Dollar rises vs yen in Asian trading amid market outlook uncertainty
- Dollar rises vs yen in Asian trading amid market outlook uncertainty
- Indian movie icon Amitabh Bachchan switches from patriarch to Casanova roles
- Norway wins gold in 4X10 cross-country relay
- Norway wins gold in 4X10 cross-country relay
- German retail sales fall in January as tax increase takes effect
- China's key Shanghai Composite Index gains 1.2 percent, ending rocky week
- China's key Shanghai Composite Index gains 1.2 percent, ending rocky week
- New senior U.S. State Dept. official meets Japanese in first trip abroad
- Schiller wins IBAF presidential election
- Indian actor Sanjay Dutt cuts stress while awaiting sentence by working with children
- Hundreds hospitalized with food poisoning symptoms after south China wedding banquet
- Japanese stocks fall, bringing 4-day loss to 5.5 percent
- Japanese stocks fall, bringing 4-day loss to 5.5 percent
- Sony, Immersion settle PlayStation lawsuit over vibration technology
- Sony, Immersion settle PlayStation lawsuit over vibration technology
- South Korean stock index slips 0.2 percent, falling for 3rd day
- Supporters of Australian at Guantanamo Bay say he won't receive justice
- SKorea delays aid to NKorea pending nuclear disarmament progress
- Norway wins gold in 4X10 cross-country relay
- Norway wins gold in 4X10 cross-country relay
- Angelina Jolie plans to adopt Vietnamese child, officials confirm
- Angelina Jolie plans to adopt Vietnamese child, officials confirm
- Macquarie Bank, ANZ say market conditions are good for strong revenue
- Macquarie Bank, ANZ say market conditions are good for strong revenue
- Flat Japanese price index could delay BOJ interest rate hike
- Bulgaria's government survives no-confidence vote
- Oil prices retreat below US$62 a barrel
- Angelina Jolie plans to adopt Vietnamese child, officials confirm
- Angelina Jolie plans to adopt Vietnamese child, officials confirm
- Left-wing Philippine union leader shot dead as killings of activists continue
- Taiwan shares close marginally lower
- Philippine shares fall amid concerns over global economy
- Coal producer Queensland Gas rejects takeover bid from U.S. company TCW Group
- Coal producer Queensland Gas rejects takeover bid from U.S. company TCW Group
- Angelina Jolie to Adopt Vietnamese Child
- Top U.S. official says no quick moves to lift sanctions against NKorea
- Bayer to cut 6,100 jobs worldwide as it consolidates Schering acquisition
- Anna Nicole's Body to Go to Bahamas
- Activist: 80 North Korean refugees aim for asylum in US
- Anna Nicole's Body to Go to Bahamas
- It's lights out in Nigeria, Africa's oil giant
- Opposition leader brings new, combative style to politics in copper-rich Zambia
- Chinese PC maker Lenovo recalls 205,000 laptop batteries worldwide
- Chinese PC maker Lenovo recalls 205,000 laptop batteries worldwide
- ASEAN hopes to finish charter by end of year, Cambodian official says
- 10 French tourists reported kidnapped, 5 Britons missing in northern Ethiopia
- American fined US$4.70 for entering Hindu shrine barred to non-Hindus
- Italy's Prodi faces confidence vote in lower chamber
- Hong Kong shares snap 4-day losing streak, edge up 0.5 percent
- American fined US$4.70 for entering Hindu shrine barred to non-Hindus
- Euro loses more ground against U.S. dollar
- Bayer to cut 6,100 jobs worldwide as it consolidates Schering
- Super 14: Blues beat Highlanders 28-9
- Super 14: Blues beat Highlanders 28-9
- Zurich Financial says U.S. unit will buy Florida-based car insurer Bristol West
- Schroeders says full-year profit rose 16 percent on asset management, private banking
- Bangladesh to vaccinate 24 million children under 5 against polio
- Bangladesh to vaccinate 24 million children under 5 against polio
- U.S. honey production at lowest level in 35 years
- Women's super-combi delayed due to rain
- Italian skier Karbon out for season after injury in training
- Schroders says full-year profit rose 16 percent on asset management, private banking
- Taiwan January export orders show strong growth
- Taiwan January export orders show strong growth
- Malaysian shares tumble further on profit-taking
- Czech bus maker Iveco says it doubled its profit in 2006
- Reformists reopen talks on new Serbian government deadlocked over premiership post
- Angelina Jolie to Adopt Vietnamese Child
- Opposition leader brings new, combative style to politics in copper-rich Zambia
- Staffing company Adecco says 4th-quarter net profit rose 23 percent
- Baseball wants more information about Matthews allegations
- Angelina Jolie to Adopt Vietnamese Child
- Russia says meat imports from EU could be halted if safety plan is not provided this month
- Prodi set to win vote in parliament's lower house, but doubts linger for the long term
- Bledsoe, Horn, McCardell, Bryant let go in pre-free agency cuts
- American Carriere wins men's title
- 15 French and British citizens kidnapped in northern Ethiopia
- Soldiers kill 5 suspected insurgents in Thailand's restive south
- World champ Perry wins 110m hurdles at Melbourne Track Classic
- World champ Perry wins 110m hurdles at Melbourne Track Classic
- Goetschl skips super-combi to rest injured knees
- Australian woman sentenced for smuggling fish in her dress
- Australian woman sentenced for smuggling fish in her dress
- Singapore shares fall for 5th straight session; index down 0.4 percent at 3,078.74
- Swedish budget airline FlyMe halts operations to file for bankruptcy
- Indonesian shares end flat as gains in telecommunication, mining blue chips
- Oil prices rise, building on overnight gains
- Gallaher says full-year profit rose 9.2 percent
- Most Asian markets down in wake of global sell-off, Tokyo's 4-day loss reaches 5.5 percent
- Most Asian markets down in wake of global sell-off, Tokyo's 4-day loss reaches 5.5 percent
- EU and U.S. negotiators made "decisive progress" in Open Skies talks
- Indian shares fall, dragged down by Reliance, State Bank
- Rank Group says it swung to a profit after focusing on gaming operations
- China dances to own tune, while share markets elsewhere tremble
- China dances to own tune, while share markets elsewhere tremble
- EU and U.S. negotiators made "decisive progress" in Open Skies talks
- Briton Oliver Wilson leads the field after second round of Johnnie Walker Classic
- Briton Oliver Wilson leads the field after second round of Johnnie Walker Classic
- Airbus unions call strike as new A380 setback hits shares
- Beckham hopes he can still play for England as a Galaxy player
- Yen's rally won't last, former Japanese government and central bank officials say
- Yen's rally won't last, former Japanese government and central bank officials say
- Anna Nicole's Body to Go to Bahamas
- George Carlin Heads for Aspen Film Fest
- 15 French and British citizens kidnapped in northern Ethiopia
- Jury Will Be at Princess Diana Inquest
- Nepal's government, ex-rebels begin talks on forming interim government
- Peter O'Malley predicts China will become baseball power
- German retail sales fall in January as tax increase takes effect
- Linde says net income more than tripled in fiscal 2006
- Putin says Belgium could serve as hub for Russian gas supplies to Europe
- Australian Sentenced for Smuggling Fish
- Smith's Body Begins Trip to Bahamas
- Plane With Smith's Body Leaves Florida
- Gloucester coach banned from touchline for the rest of the season
- Plane With Smith's Body Leaves Florida
- Swedish government asks Parliament to approve privatization plans
- Pakistan spared controversy by withdrawal of Akhtar, Asif
- Paerson leads downhill portion of super-combi
- Troubled Inzamam under pressure to emulate Imran Khan and win World Cup
- Prodi wins confidence vote in parliament's lower house
- Plane With Smith's Body Leaves Florida
- Plane With Smith's Body Leaves Florida
- Plane With Smith's Body Leaves Florida
- Plane With Smith's Body Leaves Florida
- Staffing company Adecco says 4th-quarter net profit rose 23 percent
- Prodi wins vote in parliament's lower house, but doubts linger for the long term
- Plane With Smith's Body Leaves Florida
- Poll: Most Czechs opposed hosting radar as part of U.S missile defense system
- Putin says Belgium could serve as hub for Russian gas supplies to Europe
- SKorea pressures NKorea to shut nuclear reactor by withholding full resumption of aid
- Plane With Smith's Body Leaves Florida
- Danish exports to Muslim countries hit by prophet cartoon crisis
- London's FTSE-100 index down 20.5 points at 6,095.5 at midday
- BBC Creating Two Channels for YouTube
- Enel moves to raise stake in Endesa to 22 percent with new share-swap deal
- Japan's fiscal 2007 budget held up by parliamentary impasse
- Japan's fiscal 2007 budget held up by parliamentary impasse
- Ross Taylor: one out of the box
- Angelina Jolie to Adopt Vietnamese Child
- Russia says meat imports from EU could be halted if safety plan not given this month
- New Zealand heads to World Cup with new confidence
- BBC Creating Two Channels for YouTube
- Six countries formally express interest in hosting 2011 women's World Cup
- Swiss Accidentally Invade Liechtenstein
- Swiss troops march into tiny Liechtenstein by mistake
- Swiss Accidentally Invade Liechtenstein
- Ford sells service and product subsidiary for undisclosed terms to private equity fund
- Lawsuit Claims Nonpayment in Audio Bible
- Kluft trails after opening two events of pentathlon
- Smith Body Arrives in Bahamas for Burial
- Euro loses more ground against U.S. dollar, but yen gains
- Sulzer says Bodycote rejected 325 pence takeover offer
- Ukrainian prosecutors open criminal cases alleging unlicensed use of human embryos
- Reformists reopen talks on new Serbian government deadlocked over premiership post
- Kluft trails after opening three events of pentathlon
- Plane With Smith's Body Lands in Bahamas
- South Africa's all-around skills make them formidable
- Stocks open lower following rise in yen, Dell profit report
- BBC Signs Program Deal With YouTube
- Delta posts narrower loss of $109 million in January
- Plane With Smith's Body Lands in Bahamas
- UPS to cancel order for 10 Airbus A380s
- UEFA rejects Lille appeal against Man United's winning goal
- Hosp wins super-combi race, Schild takes discipline title
- Angelina Jolie to Adopt Vietnamese Child
- Hit by suspensions, injuries, Arsenal in turmoil after two cup losses
- Oil prices steady after overnight gains
- Charlton looks to continue recent surge
- Germany's Siemens says it won euro210 million contract in Mexico
- Alstom wins euro150 million nuclear plant contract in Mexico
- Beirut's traditionally Sunni neighborhoods resentful of influx of Shiites
- Jury Will Be at Princess Diana Inquest
- Sonn to serve third year as ICC president
- Ibrahimovic to play for Sweden again, says national team coach
- Volkswagen extends CFO's contract through 2012
- Zimbabwe will battle with young squad
- Japanese prime minister's denial of forced wartime sexual slavery causes outrage
- Japanese prime minister's denial of forced wartime sexual slavery causes outrage
- Democratic Unionists, Sinn Fein in poll lead for Northern Ireland Assembly election
- Hosp wins super-combi race, Schild takes discipline title
- Swedish equity firm EQT buys Scandic Hotels from Hilton for more than US$1 billion
- First total eclipse of the moon in 3 years Saturday night
- Finnish elevator maker Kone to appeal euro142 million cartel fine from EU
- England fans will be welcomed to Israel
- Tibetan rights group in India says Chinese repression continued in 2006
- Glagow wins women's sprint; Wilhelm takes overall lead
- Angelina Jolie to Adopt Vietnamese Child
- Colombia orders arrest of regional political boss for alleged paramilitary ties
- U.N. says presidential control affects Maldives' judicial independence
- Airbus A380 suffers fresh blow with UPS freighter cancellation
- Indian sex workers demand legal status, compare themselves to actors
- Russian environmental watchdog seeks to revoke license at Yukos unit
- 6 killed, 29 injured after bus carrying U.S. college baseball team drives off highway ramp
- American group invests in Millwall
- Airbus A380 suffers fresh blow with UPS freighter cancellation
- Democratic Unionists, Sinn Fein in poll lead for Northern Ireland Assembly election
- Hosp wins super-combi race, Schild takes discipline title
- 15 French and British tourists kidnapped in remote northeastern Ethiopia
- Wenger renews attack on linesman, FA over League Cup final brawl
- Official: Russian authorities could limit number of foreign migrants in certain regions
- Venezuela's Chavez proposes South American "Gas OPEC"
- Airbus A380 suffers fresh blow with UPS freighter cancellation
- Gayle's force can power West Indies
- South Africa looking to have F1 circuit built in Cape Town
- Mavs tie club record despite uneven play
- Watford, Charlton set for battle
- Nadal slams Hawkeye after losing to Youzhny
- Sidelines
- Norwegian Iditarod champion races for the love of the dogs
- 'Sexiest Man in Puerto Rico' hopes to retain title
- Didier Drogba receives honor in Ghana
- New York Islanders endure wretched last-minute defeat by St. Louis
- Rangers blow lead against Pittsburgh
- English still key to career success
- Alumni express appreciation of British training
- UK education touted as among best attracts inquiries in world
- British Council keeps up 'Creative Cities' theme
- Market Summary
- Greenback firms in Asia with eyes on equity markets
- China's stocks advance after slump
- Stocks plunge, but pare losses after upbeat report
- Export orders accelerate on PC demand
- China leaders propose laws tightening up on foreign investment
- China electronics industry kicks off 'green' labeling
- Arrests crack Wall Street insider-trading ring
- Shanghai to prosecute nine officials
- U.S. official says no quick moves to lift sanctions on North Korea
- Drive to prevent polio heating up in Bangladesh
- Gunmen shoot union leader dead in Philippines
- Roadside bomb kills 3 in Pakistan
- Indian police say suspect confesses to child murders
- Canada announces US$150 million fund for research in the Arctic
- Fifteen feared kidnapped in remote area of Ethiopia
- U.N. chief sees 'active debate' on climate change, urges leadership role
- U.S. agency accused of tricking Samoans into giving up children
- Leaders make progress on sanctions against Iran
- Israeli troops end operation in Nablus
- Eight Haitians dead after boat catches on fire
- A question of law in Russia
- Splitting atoms to cool the planet
- Denying self-defense to GIs in Iraq
- Iran considers rationing, price hikes over surging demand for gasoline
- Endangered wildlife on Cambodia's Ho Chi Minh Trail is making a comeback
- Hard-liners chip away at Indonesia's secular traditions
- Last section of bullet train track opens after delay of 16 months
- CKS Memorial Hall set to be given new name
- Okinawans try to learn fate of relative
- In Brief
- Wang baffles media with comments over presidential aspirations
- Su willing to accede to mediation by Chen
- Bill blaming government for 228 goes to parliament
- Pension watchdog bill gains approval
- Pakistan forces arrest ex-Taliban defense minister, authorities say
- Philippine activists denounce Abe's denial of wartime atrocity
- College named after Taiwan's forensic expert
- Tornadoes in U.S. kill at least twenty people
- China demands U.S. abandon planned missile sale to Taiwan
- Wang leads team to 6-1 victory
- China forcing Taiwan's hand, Chen says
- In Brief
- Young designers hit their stride in Paris
- In Brief
- 6 killed, 29 injured after bus carrying U.S. college baseball team drives off highway ramp
- Rice appoints war critic to top post
- West Ham charged by Premier League over Tevez, Mascherano transfers
- Serbian reformists agree to form new government soon, fail to end deadlock over premiership
- EMI says it has received and rejected nonbinding offer from Warner
- Latin Record Stores Thrive
- Staffing company Adecco says 4th-quarter net profit rose 23 percent
- Oil prices dip after biggest gain in more than 2 months on worries over tight gas supplies
- John Ratzenberger Joins `Dancing' Cast
- Henin reaches final after defeating Jankovic
- Delta Air Lines subsidiary Comair pilots ratify tentative agreement on concessions
- John Ratzenberger, who played Cliff Claven on `Cheers,' joins cast of `Dancing With the Stars'
- EU and U.S. near aviation pact that should cut fares
- West Ham charged by Premier League over Tevez, Mascherano transfers
- London's FTSE-100 index up 0.20 points to close at 6,116.20
- Airbus A380 suffers fresh blow with planned UPS freighter cancellation
- Serbian reformists agree to form new government, fail to end deadlock over premiership
- Sword fight ensues after break-in at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Austrian skier Zettel out for season after crash
- European markets end mostly lower, extending slump
- French and British tourists kidnapped in remote northeastern Ethiopia
- Tornados deixam 18 mortos nos EUANEWTON, Ge
- Kelis Charged With Disorderly Conduct
- French and British tourists kidnapped in remote northeastern Ethiopia
- IBM to handle some AMR Corp. personnel services in $217M outsourcing deal
- Kelis arrested for screaming profanities at police, Miami Beach police arrest report says
- Hearts sporting director takes over as interim coach
- 'Meistersinger' Has Fine Return to Met
- Clem Labine dead at 80
- French, British tourists kidnapped in remote northeastern Ethiopia
- Man sentenced to 5 years prison for New York subway bomb plot
- English Soccer Capsules
- Kelis arrested for screaming profanities at police, Miami Beach police arrest report says
- EMI says it has received and rejected nonbinding offer from Warner
- Metropolitan Opera rewards Wagner fans with a 'Meistersinger' to treasure
- Federer beats Haas to reach final against Youzhny
- Colombia orders arrest of regional political boss for alleged paramilitary ties
- Rat expert to review NYC standards at KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut
- First Canadian herbicide import allowed under NAFTA label
- Contemporary Art Museum Head Resigns
- Cycling teams call for last-ditch negotiations to resolve crisis
- Kelis Charged With Disorderly Conduct
- Alabama lawmakers approve investment package aimed at luring German steel mill to the state
- Singer Kelis arrested for screaming profanities at police, Miami Beach police arrest report says
- TXU says buyers lined up $24.6 billion in debt financing
- Chelsea's Drogba crowned African Player of the Year
- Boeing will stop work on C-17 aircraft not under contract by Pentagon
- Armenian Art Celebrated at Louvre
- CBO says Bush budget plan fails to balance by 2012
- Airbus A380 suffers fresh blow with planned UPS freighter cancellation
- Rice appoints Iraq reconstruction critic to top U.S. State Department post
- Chelsea's Drogba crowned African Player of the Year
- Spain's soccer federation hands Betis 3-match home ban after Sevilla coach hit
- Obama says Iranian president's regime "threat"
- U.S., EU reach Open Skies agreement
- International tourism in U.S. expected to exceed pre-Sept. 11, 2001 levels
- Singer-Songwriter Strays From Jazz Roots
- EMI Rejects $4.1 Billion Warner Bid
- Henin reaches final after defeating Jankovic, to face Kuznetsova in final
- The Bags Have It at Chanel Show in Paris
- Federer beats Haas to reach final against Youzhny
- Venezuela's Chavez proposes South American "Gas OPEC"
- Obama says Iranian president's regime "threat"
- Republican presidential hopefuls court restless conservatives
- Spain's soccer federation hands Betis 3-match home ban after Sevilla coach hit
- Portugal Telecom shareholders block Sonae's takeover bid
- Choice of Mormon presidential candidate as commencement speaker at Christian university draws fire
- Begg-Smith, Heil clinch moguls titles in Norway
- Oil prices slip after Dow Jones industrials plunges by more than 100 points
- Kluft wins pentathlon
- French, British tourists kidnapped in remote northeastern Ethiopia
- Jury Will Hear Princess Diana Inquest
- Super 14: Cheetahs and Chiefs draw 22-22
- Boeing will stop work on C-17 aircraft not under contract by Pentagon
- Portugal Telecom shareholders block Sonae's takeover bid
- Nuclear weapons plant develops powerful dust-rag technology that could clean up at home
- Portuguese workers stage huge protest against social, economic reforms
- French sprinter Lueyi Dovy convicted for possessing banned substances
- Black legislators: 'Get over it' flap made slavery resolution stronger
- Sinn Fein foresees `yes' to power-sharing by Protestant hard-liner Paisley
- Kluft wins pentathlon
- Country Music Hopes for Big-City Future
- Four More Cut Loose From 'American Idol'
- Country Music Hopes for Big-City Future
- Country music back on Los Angeles and San Francisco radio and hopeful for big-city future
- Alaska governor unveils plan to induce construction of natural gas pipeline
- Italians Feud Over Leonardo Loan
- Dutch Crash Burns 3 Tons of Hash
- Super 14: Waratahs, Force draw 16-16
- FBI may have recovered stolen Rockwell painting
- Boeing will stop work on C-17 aircraft not under contract by Pentagon
- Venezuela's Chavez proposes South American `Gas OPEC'
- Alaska governor unveils plan to induce construction of natural gas pipeline
- Perry wins 110 hurdles at Melbourne Track Classic
- Louisiana Judge Eases Rapper's Gag Order
- U.S. judge tosses Alcatel-Lucent patent claim against Microsoft
- Oil prices end down after stock market fails to rebound
- Obama, Clinton urge Wal-Mart to support port security measure
- Will Campaign Fatigue Set in Early?
- Legal liability mounts for Boston Scientific after Guidant deal
- Egypt's Orascom bids for stake in Brasil Telecom held by Telecom Italia
- Mistake removes Blake, advances Koralev in Tennis Channel Open
- Choice of Mormon presidential candidate as commencement speaker at Christian university draws fire
- US stocks fall amid rise in yen; Dow posts worst performance in more than 4 years
- Peyroux Happy to Be a Song Interpreter
- SEC alleges illegal insider trading in electric utility TXU deal using foreign accounts
- Painting Appears to Be Stolen Rockwell
- 6 killed, 29 injured after bus drives off Atlanta highway ramp
- `Xanadu' Glides to Broadway in June
- `Xanadu' roller-skates to Broadway in June
- Obama says Iranian president's regime poses "threat"
- Kelis Charged With Disorderly Conduct
- RBD singer Christian Chavez says he is gay
- Jennifer Hudson and Forest Whitaker try to keep streaks going at Image Awards
- Jury: Merck was negligent, committed consumer fraud
- James Brown's Partner Says Goodbye Again
- James Brown's Partner Says Goodbye Again
- Public health officials seek strict warnings on cold medicines commonly used to treat kids
- Gold and silver tumble as speculators sell, setting of trading stops
- Dollar trades mostly higher against major currencies amid market outlook uncertainty
- Toyota could face heat in Congress despite growth and success in U.S.
- 6 killed, 29 injured after bus drives off Atlanta highway ramp
- Cockatoo Back Home After Saying Phrase
- Man Accused of Mailing Ex a Kitten Head
- Repentant Thieves Return Items to Church
- Cockatoo Back After 'Love Corey' Phrase
- James Brown's Partner Says Goodbye Again
- SEC files insider trading suit over TXU as company announces buyer financing
- A Muted TV Farewell for Smith
- Hamburg wins fourth straight, extends Schalke's woes
- After wall-to-wall coverage, a muted farewell on television for Anna Nicole Smith
- BBC prevented from reporting on cash-for-honors probe
- Brazil president won't change economic team or push for third term
- Boeing will stop work on C-17 aircraft not under contract by Pentagon
- Small fighters with big punches meet in title bout
- U.S. private-equity group agrees to buy British realtor chain Countrywide for $2 billion
- SEC alleges illegal insider trading in TXU deal using foreign accounts
- Loit a finalist at Abierto Mexicano
- Treasury Secretary Paulson says market volatility not a reflection of economic troubles
- Czech center Vodichkova to miss U.S. season due to pregnancy
- SEC files insider trading suit over TXU as company announces buyer financing
- Black U.S. presidential candidate Obama's white ancestors said to have owned slaves
- Reported capture of Taliban leader in Pakistan won't stop Afghan spring offensive
- Chinese leaders offer up debate in a display of confidence for congress session
- Chinese leaders offer up debate in a display of confidence for congress session
- Oscar Winners Vie for NAACP Image Awards
- Allenby, Wi share lead at midway point of Honda Classic
- China dances to own tune while share markets elsewhere tremble
- China dances to own tune while share markets elsewhere tremble
- Johnson begins senior career in impressive fashion
- French, British tourists kidnapped in remote northeastern Ethiopia
- Kelis Charged With Disorderly Conduct
- Sri Lanka fancies chance to regain cricket's top title after 11 years
- Jayasuriya at 37, is still Sri Lanka's trump card
- Bangladesh hopes to fare better this time around
- Cricket outsiders seek to prove their worth at World Cup
- Canada's most famous cricketer returns for another World Cup
- Black U.S. presidential candidate Obama's white ancestors said to have owned slaves
- Kelis Charged With Disorderly Conduct
- Geico's Cavemen May Get Own TV Series
- Geico's Cavemen May Get Own TV Series
- U.S. government settles on design for new nuclear warhead
- James Brown's Partner Says Goodbye Again
- Los Angeles shows off its proposed venues for 2016 Olympics
- 6 killed, 29 injured after bus drives off Atlanta highway ramp
- Loit and Pennetta reach Mexico Open final
- Police: Singer Kelis arrested for screaming profanities at police
- Cuba pursuing possible trade agreement with Panama
- U.S., EU reach tentative agreement that would give carriers greater freedom to choose routes
- Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Panties
- Rice appoints critic of Iraq reconstruction to top State Department post
- WHO: Global pandemic vaccine stockpile would help ensure poor nations not left out
- ABC orders pilot for potential series based on the caveman ads
- South Korea's foreign minister says Japanese PM's remarks on WWII sex slaves not helpful
- 'Do You Know Me???' asks MySpace page created by US police tracking bank robber
- White student suing after exclusion from native Hawaiian school goes to US Supreme Court
- Canada's Morrison wins 1,000 on home ice
- Canada's Morrison wins 1,000 on home ice
- Tornados matam pelo menos 20 pessoas em tr
- Korolev reaches semifinals on short notice
- Gone 25 Years, Belushi Still Counts
- Hudson Wins NAACP Image Award
- 6 killed, 29 injured after bus drives off Atlanta highway ramp
- Jennifer Hudson Wins NAACP Image Award
- Wolf, Wennemars clinch season crowns
- Japan's lower house approves US$705 billion fiscal 2007 budget
- Japan's lower house approves US$705 billion fiscal 2007 budget
- Jennifer Hudson keeps winning streak going at NAACP awards
- Cockatoo Back After 'Love Corey' Phrase
- Kelis Charged With Disorderly Conduct
- Kelis Charged With Disorderly Conduct
- Kelis Charged With Disorderly Conduct
- Korolev reaches semifinals on short notice
- Police: Singer Kelis arrested for screaming profanities at police
- Guyana's president opens Rio Group summit with call to reverse 'abysmal' record on poverty
- Whitaker, Hudson Win NAACP Awards
- Actor Rupert Everett to lead Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras
- Whitaker, Hudson Win NAACP Image Awards
- Chela advances to final
- Top U.S. diplomat calls for transparency in Venezuela oil takeover
- Bernanke: Globalization has not hurt Fed's ability to do its job but complicates it
- Cooke win's women's World Cup opener
- Cooke win's women's World Cup opener
- South Korean minister says North Korea aid dependent on nuclear disarmament pledge
- Seq
- Ryan scores first two NHL goals
- Stolen Rockwell Found With Spielberg
- Shaq leads Heat past Pistons
- Korolev reaches semifinals on short notice
- Allenby, Wi share lead at midway point of Honda Classic
- Rockwell work stolen decades ago found in filmmaker Spielberg's collection
- Steven Spielberg Bought Stolen Painting
- Chela, Moya advance to Mexican final
- Whitaker, Hudson Win NAACP Awards
- Hundreds visit underperforming first Wendy's, closing Friday
- Steven Spielberg Bought Stolen Painting
- Whitaker, Hudson Win NAACP Awards
- Rockwell work stolen decades ago found in filmmaker Spielberg's collection
- Whitaker, Hudson win acting prizes at NAACP Image Awards
- Rich Venezuelans, alarmed by Chavez's socialism, head to Florida
- U.S., Brazil launch international forum to promote world trade in biofuels
- Malaysian actress banned after remarks on Prophet Muhammad's wife: report
- U.S., Brazil launch international forum to promote world trade in biofuels
- Stolen Rockwell Found With Spielberg
- Ryan scores first two NHL goals
- India to provide security assistance for upcoming cricket World Cup
- India to provide security assistance for upcoming cricket World Cup
- Rockwell work stolen decades ago found in filmmaker Spielberg's collection
- Steven Spielberg Bought Stolen Painting
- Ryan scores first two NHL goals
- Shaq leads Heat past Pistons
- Finland's Kuitunen wins 30-kilometer mass start race
- Finland's Kuitunen wins 30-kilometer mass start race
- France parts with prized art for New Orleans exhibit
- Landslides kill at least 13 in eastern Indonesia
- Japanese pop star Hikaru Utada divorces music video director
- Japanese pop star Hikaru Utada divorces music video director
- Ackermann takes gold, Demong captures silver in Nordic combined
- Ackermann takes gold, Demong captures silver in Nordic combined
- Super 14: Stormers bet Hurricanes 30-17
- Super 14: Stormers bet Hurricanes 30-17
- Eastern Indonesia landslides kill at least 32
- Chinese leader urges non-communists to help ease wealth gap tensions
- Chinese leader urges non-communists to help ease wealth gap tensions
- Thousands of North Koreans rally in Japan over alleged human rights abuses
- South Korea criticizes Japan's remarks on World War II sex slaves
- French, British tourists kidnapped in remote northeastern Ethiopia
- India's top tennis player Sania Mirza suffers torn ligament in right knee
- India's top tennis player Sania Mirza suffers torn ligament in right knee
- U.S., Brazil launch international forum to promote world trade in biofuels
- Stolen Rockwell Found With Spielberg
- Whitaker, Hudson Win NAACP Awards
- Ackermann takes gold, Demong captures silver in Nordic combined
- Ackermann takes gold, Demong captures silver in Nordic combined
- Stolen Rockwell Found With Spielberg
- South Korea criticizes Japan's remarks on World War II sex slaves
- Spielberg Unknowingly Bought Stolen Art
- American Demong wins silver in Nordic combined
- American Demong wins silver in Nordic combined
- French, British tourists kidnapped in remote northeastern Ethiopia
- Taipei mayor rejects proposal to knock down park dedicated to Chiang Kai-shek
- Rockwell's 'Russian Schoolroom' stolen decades ago found in U.S. filmmaker's collection
- Danish police fear more street riots after two nights of clashes with protests
- Super 14: Bulls beat Brumbies 19-7
- Super 14: Bulls beat Brumbies 19-7
- As China gets stronger, Taiwan seeking major purchase of U.S. missiles
- Eastern Indonesia landslides kill at least 32
- Eastern Indonesia landslides kill at least 32
- ICC suspends United States Cricket federation for lack of administration
- Spectators, media gather at British castle ahead of reported Liz Hurley wedding
- Thanou jeered at Euro Indoor championships
- Ackermann takes gold, Demong captures silver in Nordic combined
- Ackermann takes gold, Demong captures silver in Nordic combined
- Raich leads World Cup giant slalom
- Hurley, Nayar to Wed in British Castle
- Trickster chef confesses he put shark in Austrian river as a joke
- British officials arrive in Ethiopia after foreigners kidnapped in barren region
- Airbus chief criticizes 'political interference' in restructuring plan
- South Korea criticizes Japan's remarks on World War II sex slaves
- Swiss skier Wolf airlifted to a hospital after crash
- U.S. troops battle terrorism in southern Philippines with aid work
- Ohio college grieves for 4 baseball players, 2 drivers, killed in Atlanta bus crash
- Mancuso wins World Cup downhill, Goetschl takes title
- Russian police break up unauthorized opposition protest in St. Petersburg, detain dozens
- Trickster Put Shark in Austrian River
- Americans go 1-2-3 in women's short program
- Girl Stops Car After Mom Faints at Wheel
- South Korea criticizes Japan's remarks on World War II sex slaves
- Super 14: Lions beat Reds 26-20
- Super 14: Lions beat Reds 26-20
- Eastern Indonesia landslides kill at least 40
- Estonia's governing parties lead polls on day before national vote
- Central African Republic rebels claim to have captured northeastern town
- Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras attracts 350,000 spectators
- Spielberg Unknowingly Bought Stolen Art
- Central African Republic rebels claim capture of northeastern town
- Cockatoo Back After 'Love Corey' Phrase
- Russian police break up unauthorized opposition protest in St. Petersburg, detain dozens
- Mancuso wins World Cup downhill, Goetschl takes title
- French culture minister to approve annex of Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi
- Central African Republic rebels claim capture of northeastern town
- South African Richard Sterne leads the field after third round of Johnnie Walker Classic
- South African Richard Sterne leads the field after third round of Johnnie Walker Classic
- Raich wins World Cup giant slalom
- Bush has weak hand, especially on trade, as he heads to South America and woes follow him
- Liz Hurley weds; spectators, media gather at British castle ahead of party
- Mancuso wins World Cup downhill, Goetschl takes title
- Elizabeth Hurley Weds at English Castle
- War of Attrition to miss defense of Cheltenham Gold Cup
- Protestant party says Northern Ireland power-sharing with Sinn Fein must be temporary
- Switzerland will give Italy bank documents for Berlusconi investigation
- Danish police fear more street riots after two nights of clashes with protests
- 4 police officers killed deactivating rebel bomb in Colombia
- Central African Republic rebels attack northeastern town
- Guyana's president opens Rio Group summit with call to reverse 'abysmal' record on poverty
- Raich wins third straight GS World Cup at Kranjska Gora
- Former Ryder Cup player Pierre Fulke retires
- Attorneys for two police officers accused of torturing Egyptian driver claim video of alleged torture was fabricated
- Russian police break up unauthorized opposition protest in St. Petersburg, detain dozens
- German prosecutors charge 2 ex-VW employees for roles in corruption scandal
- Elizabeth Hurley Weds at English Castle
- Pakistan denies US claim of having authority to target militants inside Pakistan
- 2 members of elite anti-crime force shot dead near Bangladesh capital
- Estonia's governing parties lead polls on day before national vote
- Swiss skier injured in crash
- Sao Paulo soccer fan convicted for killing rival in brawl
- Sky-gazers prepare for first total lunar eclipse in 3 years
- FIFA's rulemakers forbid wearing of head scarves
- Hamas selects its nominees for new Palestinian unity government, lawmakers say
- Poiree wins men's sprint
- Russian police break up unauthorized opposition protest in St. Petersburg, detain dozens
- Hamas selects its nominees for new Palestinian unity government, lawmakers say
- Goetschl matches Klammer with fifth downhill title
- Thanou jeered, Idowu wins triple
- Human liver, partial head mistakenly delivered to home
- Ibrahimovic stars as Inter Milan beats Livorno 2-1
- Brand captures title at senior men's DGM Barbados Open
- Pozzato wins Het Volk road race
- Ibrahimovic stars as Inter Milan beats Livorno 2-1
- Serie A Summaries
- Warner Bros. plans film on outed CIA agent Valerie Plame
- Ohio college grieves for 4 baseball players, 2 drivers, killed in Atlanta bus crash
- Soccer's rulemakers set out technology guidelines; ban head scarf
- Taiwan shares its farming techniques
- Migrant finds silver lining after the storm
- Taipei, Manila going green
- The gift of enduring hope
- In Brief
- Army says 10 rebels, 2 soldiers killed in clash
- New Dell call center sets goal of hiring 2,600 local workers
- U.S. troops in Philippines walk fine line
- Women slam Abe's denial of wartime sexual slavery
- Pinoy Text Club
- Transforming our lives
- Itinerant applauds Taiwan family
- Chang's record threes send Tigers past Eagles
- Healthy Tsao makes debut for Dodgers
- Determined Shaq breathes life into Heat's season
- Wenger still indignant over FA ban of Adebayor
- Late goal gives ten-man United victory
- Sideline
- Golfing pros resigned to gallery noises
- Crosby hits milestone but Penguins stumble
- Vegas round-robin chaos fails to deter Korolev
- Buenos Aires ~ Steak and tango done right, with a little Evita on the side
- In Brief
- Brazil police bust gang of illegal loggers
- Gaddafi says fear drives world economic system
- Russian police break up unauthorized protest in St. Petersburg
- Up to 100,000 Lisbon protesters rally against economic measures
- India, Naga rebels hold peace talks
- Prodi wins second Rome vote
- Over a dozen Iraqi cops kidnapped, slaughtered
- It's lights out in Nigeria, owner of one of the world's great energy reserves
- India's Holi festival prompts warnings
- Pensions just a dream for China's aging villagers
- Tanzanians wonder whether Nyerere was saint or sinner
- Long-shot Hagel may be Republicans' best bet
- Party tensions rising as 2008 race draws near
- Where even Ethiopia is doing better than Asia
- Shares close lower on global market worries
- U.S. and EU reach aviation deal
- Airbus dealt second blow as UPS scraps A380 order
- PRC market shares dance to own tune
- In Brief
- Sniffer dogs find 78 tons of illegal produce over 4 years, officials say
- First group of local high-speed train drivers to join service in May, spokesman announces
- KMT lawmakers demand graft charges against DPP heavyweights
- TSU chairman says Taiwan lacks independence votes
- Foreign spouses advocate right to citizenship
- Hau opposed to destruction of Hall's walls
- U.S. Army secretary given boot by Gates
- Copenhagan police fear street riots will escalate
- U.S. snubs China's missile protest
- At least 40 dead in Indonesia landslides
- Outsiders seek to prove their worth at cricket World Cup
- Laos says sick woman probably country's second known bird flu victim
- Laos says sick woman probably country's second known bird flu victim
- Henin wins Qatar Open
- Ibrahimovic stars as Inter Milan beats Livorno 2-1
- Federer beats Youzhny to win Dubai Open
- Vanessa Redgrave Returns to Broadway
- Begg-Smith and Heil win last moguls races
- U.S. soldier convicted of negligent homicide in Iraq shooting
- Indonesia's John retains WBA featherweight title
- Indonesia's John retains WBA featherweight title
- U.S. soldier convicted of negligent homicide in Iraq shooting
- Airbus chief criticizes 'political interference' in restructuring plan
- Super 14: Sharks defeat Crusaders 27-26
- Computer Archive Used to Find Stolen Art
- Celtic edges Dunfermline 2-1 to move closer to title
- Thanou jeered but wins through to final on return to championship competition
- Hunt hat trick leads Bremen win in wide-open title race
- Henin wins Qatar Open
- Leading Bundesliga Scorers
- Federer beats Youzhny to win Dubai Open
- Saturday's Bundesliga Summaries
- Human liver, partial head mistakenly delivered to home
- Scott Pruett wins pole for the Telcel-Motorola 200
- Protestant party says Northern Ireland power-sharing with Sinn Fein must be temporary
- Plane crash near Austrialian cricket practice in St. Vincent
- Trezeguet intends to stay with Juventus until 2008
- Raich wins third straight GS World Cup at Kranjska Gora
- Ibrahimovic stars as Inter Milan beats Livorno 2-1
- Human Liver, Part of Head Sent to Home
- 4 police officers killed deactivating rebel bomb in Colombia
- Lyon beats Saint-Etienne 3-1 after crowd disturbances
- Plane crash near Austrialian cricket practice in St. Vincent
- Danish Princess remarries and loses her royal title
- Paris Shows Turn Fashion Into Theater
- Flamboyant Paris shows turn fashion into theater
- Maple Leafs beat New Jersey for Kaberle
- English Soccer Summaries
- Elizabeth Hurley Weds at English Castle
- AEK beats Aris 3-1 in Greek league
- Colbert is comedy festival's man of the year
- Bush tours deadly tornado's damage in Alabama
- Redstone: I want to be friends again with Tom Cruise
- English Soccer Capsules
- Henin wins Qatar Open
- Federer beats Youzhny to win Dubai Open
- Marber Play on Mid-Life Crisis Hits N.Y.
- Marber Play on Mid-Life Crisis Hits N.Y.
- English Premier League Goalscorers
- O'Shea's winner gives Man United 1-0 victory at Liverpool
- Terry to miss Champions League game against Porto
- Indonesia's John retains WBA featherweight title
- Former Speaker Gingrich a popular choice for GOP though not a candidate _ yet
- Venezuelan opposition leaders consolidate to fight Chavez
- Colbert Honored at Comedy Festival
- Morientes scores in Valencia's 1-0 win over Celta in Spanish league
- Everett Leads Gay Mardi Gras in Sydney
- Super 14: Sharks defeat Crusaders 27-26
- Hillary Clinton wins praise - but no endorsement - from L.A. mayor
- Celtics beats New Jersey in overtime
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Valiquette blocks Rangers to shootout win over St. Louis
- Lyon beats Saint-Etienne 3-1 after crowd disturbances
- Serie A Summaries
- Ibrahimovic stars as Inter Milan beats Livorno 2-1
- 82 teams compete in 2007 Iditarod
- Johnson, Horton form U.S. sweep at American Cup
- Colbert Honored at Comedy Festival
- Comedy Fest Names Colbert Person of Year
- Comedy festival names Colbert person of the year
- PSV rallies to beat RKC Waalwijk 2-0 in Dutch league
- Travolta donates $15,000 to Florida tornado victims
- South African teams thrive in round five
- Blair: Controversy over Iraq fades when he leaves office
- Berrio stops Stieglitz in third round to take IBF title
- Former Italy and Inter Milan striker Lorenzi dies at 81
- Paris Shows Turn Fashion Into Theater
- U20 World Cup draw
- Janssen suspended for 3 games
- Liz Hurley weds; spectators, media gather at British castle ahead of party
- Ibrahimovic stars as Inter Milan beats Livorno 2-1
- Elizabeth Hurley Weds at British Castle
- Sevilla beats Barcelona 2-1 to climb atop the Spanish league
- Latin American leaders pursue poverty agenda to renew Rio Group
- Melzer advances to Ls Vegas final
- Melzer advances to Ls Vegas final
- Wilson, Weekley atop leaderboard entering Honda's final round
- Netrebko rules in Massenet opera
- Romney first choice in conservative straw poll
- Walcott brothers dominate Gold Cup
- Valiquette blocks Rangers to shootout win over St. Louis
- Conservative columnist slurs Democratic presidential candidate with anti-gay remark
- Wilson, Weekley atop leaderboard entering Honda's final round
- Janssen suspended for 3 games
- Copenhagen police report new scuffles
- Canadian mother says FIFA should have overruled Quebec on hijab ban
- Argentinos bloqueiam pontes na "guerra" da celulose com UruguaiBUENOS AIRES, 3 (AP-AE) - Moradores da prov
- Central African Republic rebels attack northeastern town
- Estonia's governing parties look set to hold power in elections Sunday
- World's casino kings betting on a Macau boom _ but some warn of a possible bust
- Afghan foreign minister says Pakistan uses terror as foreign policy
- Melzer ousts Korolev at Tennis Channel Open
- China ending tax breaks for foreign companies
- Tribes recall a dam closure that ended a way of life
- From streets to schoolyard to terror suspect _ anatomy of a gun trafficking case
- U.S. aid sanctions turn taps off critical Palestinian water, wastewater projects
- Cleveland museum identifies new species of horned dinosaur, intermediate step in evolution
- Chinese leaders offer up debate in a display of confidence for congress session
- Hearts and Minds battle mired in corrupt government, poor policing, civilian deaths
- Chinese leaders offer up debate in a display of confidence for congress session
- Bush has weak hand, especially on trade, as he heads to South America and woes follow him
- A time of mourning and hopes for recovery in Southern US towns struck by tornadoes
- Bush seeks ethanol alliance with Brazil, the world's renewable energy leader
- Bush conversa com estudantes em escola devastada no AlabamaENTERPRISE, Alabama, 3 (AP-AE) - - O presidente President George W. B
- Copenhagen police report new scuffles
- As yachts go mega, so do marinas
- Cultural thaw? Documentaries shine light on the underside of island life
- Nicaragua's opposition leader demands Venezuela return manuscripts of poet Ruben Dario
- Human liver, partial head mistakenly delivered to home
- Dutchman Kramer breaks own speedskating world record
- Skygazers watch first total lunar eclipse in nearly 3 years
- Argentina beats French Baabaas 28-24
- Loit wins in Acapulco
- Owners sell aging Sahara casino in Las Vegas to investor group; was Rat Pack hangout
- Redstone Wants Cruise's Friendship Back
- Copenhagen police report new scuffles
- Beijing taxi drivers told to make sure cabs do not smell
- Redstone Wants to Mend Ties With Cruise
- Reports: 2 Koreas' nuclear negotiators meet in New York
- Foreign troops raid rebel base in Eest Timor, four killed: president
- Melzer ousts Korolev at Tennis Channel Open
- President: Foreign troops raid East Timor rebel base; four killed
- Celtics beats New Jersey in overtime
- China says military budget to jump 17.8 percent
- Body Parts Delivered to Michigan Home
- Valiquette blocks Rangers to shootout win over St. Louis
- Hewitt, Melzer advance to Las Vegas final
- Celtics beats New Jersey in overtime
- Michael Jackson to arrive in Japan for 'fan appreciation' events
- Michael Jackson to arrive in Japan for 'fan appreciation' events
- China presses US envoy to reject Taiwan missile sale
- Foreign troops raid East Timor rebel base; four killed but leader escapes
- Chela, Loit win in Acapulco
- Cricket official objects to chief selector's remark on player's inclusion on Indian team
- Cricket official objects to chief selector's remark on player's inclusion on Indian team
- US Cherokee Indians revoke tribal membership of their freed slaves' descendants
- Comedy Fest Names Colbert Person of Year
- Cricket official objects to chief selector's remark on player's inclusion on Indian team
- Unrest continues in Copenhagen, but police say protests are quieting down
- Valiquette blocks Rangers to shootout win over St. Louis
- Celtics beats New Jersey in overtime
- Chela, Loit win in Acapulco
- Japan's Abe will stand by sex slaves apology, aide says
- China presses US envoy to reject Taiwan missile sale
- Indonesian rescuers search for survivors of landslides that killed at least 40
- Small group of armed activists threatens to resume south Nepal violence
- Suicide bomber hits NATO convoy, 8 Afghans reported dead; 2 NATO soldiers killed in south
- Governing coalition leading as polls open in Estonian election
- Norway's Hjelmeset wins 50-kilometer race
- Norway's Hjelmeset wins 50-kilometer race
- Comedy Fest Names Colbert Person of Year
- Bayliss wins round two of world superbike championship
- Bayliss wins round two of world superbike championship
- Norway's Hjelmeset wins 50-kilometer race
- Norway's Hjelmeset wins 50-kilometer race
- Norway's Hjelmeset wins 50-kilometer race
- President: Foreign troops raid East Timor rebel base; 4 killed
- China presses US envoy to reject Taiwan missile sale
- Copenhagen arrest dozens in third night of unrest
- Laos says sick woman probably country's second known bird flu victim
- Reports: 2 Koreas' nuclear negotiators meet in New York
- Michael Jackson arrives in Japan for 'fan appreciation' events
- Michael Jackson arrives in Japan for 'fan appreciation' events
- Dubai government firm buys Manhattan hotel
- Activists protest in Nepal's capital demanding reinstatement of Hindu nation status
- Raich leads World Cup slalom
- Jackson Arrives in Japan for Fan Events
- Estonians head to polls in landmark Internet election
- Goetschl wins super-G
- U.S. president tours towns struck by tornadoes, residents hope for help in rebuilding
- Goetschl wins super-G
- Genting says Star Cruises to withdraw from Singapore casino-resort
- Body Parts Delivered to Michigan Home
- South Africa's Haig emerges champ after three-way playoff at Johnnie Walker Classic
- South Africa's Haig emerges champ after three-way playoff at Johnnie Walker Classic
- Goetschl wins super-G, shares overall lead with Mancuso
- Southern Taiwanese light up 13-kilometer long firecracker string in world record bid
- Southern Taiwanese light up 13-kilometer long firecracker string in world record bid
- Taiwanese Set Off 8.1-Mile Firecracker
- Jackson Arrives in Japan for Fan Events
- Estonians head to polls in landmark Internet election
- Goetschl wins super-G, shares overall lead with Mancuso
- South Africa's Haig emerges champ after three-way playoff at Johnnie Walker Classic
- South Africa's Haig emerges champ after three-way playoff at Johnnie Walker Classic
- Matt wins World Cup slalom, Raich leads overall standings
- Matt wins World Cup slalom, Raich leads overall standings
- Wealthy U.S. arts patrons given chance to donate money, meet prime minister
- Georgia's separatist Abkhazia region holds parliament elections
- Matt wins World Cup slalom, Raich leads overall standings
- Copenhagen residents call for end to street clashes
- Svard wins world's oldest cross-country ski marathon
- Jackson Charging $3,500 for 30 Seconds
- Man who faked recordings by pianist wife says he is sorry, but would do it again
- Matt wins World Cup slalom, Raich leads overall standings
- Goetschl, Mancuso share overall lead
- Treasury secretary expresses confidence in economy, says China is not an economic enemy
- Michael Jackson arrives in Japan for 'fan appreciation' events
- Michael Jackson arrives in Japan for 'fan appreciation' events
- Blair to Meet Wealthy U.S. Arts Patrons
- SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: Breyer to answer, not ask, questions on radio quiz show
- Poiree wins third straight World Cup race
- Egyptian police detain 10 leading Muslim Brotherhood members
- Estonians head to polls in landmark Internet election
- Blackburn wins 2-1 at Bolton to move up to ninth
- Georgia's separatist Abkhazia region holds parliament elections
- Goetschl, Mancuso share overall lead
- Sebrle wins third straight Euro indoor heptathlon title
- Jackson Charging $3,500 for 30 Seconds
- Polls: Most Spaniards say Zapatero gave in to ETA over hunger-striking Basque prisoner
- Redstone Wants to Mend Ties With Cruise
- Adam punishes goalkeeper's blunders as Rangers beats Hibernian 2-0
- AZ beats Utrecht 4-0 to go second in Dutch league; Ajax loses to Heerenveen 1-0
- Messina upsets Palermo 2-0 to climb out of relegation zone
- Serie A Summaries
- Haig holds nerve to win Johnnie Walker Classic
- Magic lets Mavericks off the hook
- Federer closes in on new records
- Kuo takes first step in bid to be Dodgers' fifth starter
- sidelines
- Unbeaten Cotto keeps crown when Urkal throws in the towel
- Big four set to fire opening cricket World Cup shots
- Panthers still entertain playoff fantasies
- Mourinho says Chelsea needs perfect 10 to win league
- Inter Milan remains on the rampage in Serie A
- In Brief
- More opt for labiaplasty amid bikini waxing trend
- Increase in diabetes cases seen to exceed predictions
- APL starts Mindanao run to boost Philippine service
- "K" Line changes terminal operator
- Evergreen upgrades online services
- Evergreen launches 8th S-type greenship
- World's casino kings bet on a Macau gambling boom
- Airbus chief slams 'political interference' in restructuring plan
- Asians shine in Geneva motor industry show
- Banker touts Amex's 'ambassador program'
- PRC to end tax breaks for foreign firms
- In Brief
- Abe said to stand by apology for sex slave victims
- Anti-U.S. sentiment dwindles in southern Philippines as businesses flourish
- East Timor rebel leader escapes as troops launch raid for his capture
- Thailand man admits killing Russians
- India street dogs rounded up after boy killed by pack
- In Brief
- Estonia votes in world's first Internet poll
- Bush may have hands full on South American tour
- Kidnapped Ethiopians found near Eritrea
- Ahmadinejad, Saudi king agree to battle sectarian strife
- Dozens arrested in Denmark unrest
- Politics above policy
- Two decisions seen as steps forward in world justice
- Londoners squirm as public restrooms become scarce
- South Africa struggles to stem AIDS epidemic
- Company criticized for offering cigarettes
- Non-additive instant coffee available in Taiwan market
- Malta vessel to pay NT$50 million for oil spill
- Man fined for driving 'too slowly' at 100 kph
- Couple defend love, saying 14-year age difference not a factor
- Investing in art gaining popularity in Taiwan
- In Brief
- Indigenous autonomy is the foundation of everything
- Official defends Memorial Hall remodeling
- WTO case highlights shortage of legal talent in Taiwan
- Exploiting ethnic rift should be condemned, says Wang
- Parents urge officials not to play politics with education plan
- Wounded Afghans say U.S. forces shot civilians
- U.S. envoy pressed on Taiwan missile sale
- China budget for military to rise by 17.8% in 2007
- Chen calls for change to 'Taiwan'
- 'Four wants, one no' declareation not meant to upset status quo
- Taiwan president declares 'four wants, one no' policy
- 'Four wants' assertion likely to rile US: legislative speaker
- FAPA marks 25th anniversary and backs name change
- KMT should filed a candidate, not a ticket, for presidential poll: Ma
- Veep to enter presidential race Tuesday
- Senators vow quick action, seek commission in wake of scandal at Walter Reed
- German auto makers hit back at 'climate killer' label
- Argentina star Tevez finally scores for West Ham
- 2008 Race, 20 Months Away, Dominating TV
- Messina upsets Palermo 2-0 to climb out of relegation zone
- Weekend fighting in Central African Republic kills 2, draws in French jets
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Gevaert, Gardener win 60 meters; Thanou comes sixth
- Senators vow quick action, seek commission in wake of scandal at Walter Reed
- Pakistan must do more to stem al-Qaida, lawmakers say
- Marconnet to miss rest of Six Nations after skiing injury
- Messina upsets Palermo 2-0 to climb out of relegation zone
- Gevaert, Gardener win 60 meters; Thanou comes sixth
- Jordan's parliament endorses new press law imposing stiff fines and prison for violators
- Reform Party leads Estonian election after advance ballots counted
- Zaragoza beats Sociedad 3-2 in Spanish league
- British restaurant flies curry feast across the Atlantic for rap star
- Reform Party leads Estonian election after advance ballots counted
- Will Campaign Fatigue Set in Early?
- Georgia's separatist Abkhazia region holds parliament elections
- 2008 Race, 20 Months Away, Dominating TV
- Gevaert, Gardener win 60 meters; Thanou comes sixth
- No. 1 box office debut for middle-aged biker romp 'Wild Hogs'
- Hitzfeld won't stay at Bayern despite team's turnaround
- Governing Reform Party leads Estonian election after advance ballots
- Lawyer's arrest sparks worries of corporate law implications
- Argentina star Tevez finally scores for West Ham
- FC Copenhagen, OB Odense advance to semifinals
- Georgia's separatist Abkhazia region holds parliament elections
- Nantes tops Sochaux 2-1 in French first division
- Argentina star Tevez finally scores for West Ham
- Extension of federal terrorism insurance program to get hearing in NYC
- Sen. Pete Domenici acknowledges he asked fired U.S. attorney about criminal investigation
- Marsalis Gets Political on Latest Album
- Gevaert, Gardener win 60 meters; Thanou comes sixth
- No. 1 Debut for Biker Romp 'Wild Hogs'
- Governing parties lead Estonian election
- Grenier Says HBO Show About Friendship
- Adrian Grenier: 'All we have to do is have fun all day long' for HBO hit 'Entourage'
- Aachen beats Mainz to make relegation fight even closer
- Tottenham scores late goals to win 4-3 at West Ham
- Gevaert, Gardener win 60 meters; Thanou comes sixth
- Jackson Charging $3,500 for 30 Seconds
- Documentaries Shine Light on Cuba
- Nudists Sweat It Out at Dutch Gym
- Wynton Marsalis Sends Political Message
- Wynton Marsalis sends a political message on newest album
- Kanye West Gets Food Delivery From U.K.
- Biker Romp 'Wild Hogs' Debuts at No. 1
- Grenier: 'Entourage' Fun 'All Day Long'
- Panathinaikos beats Olympiakos 1-0 in Greek league
- Governing parties lead Estonian election
- Madrid draws Getafe 1-1 in the Spanish league
- Panathinaikos beats Olympiakos 1-0 in Greek league
- Davis lowers own world record in World Cup final
- Marconnet to miss rest of Six Nations after skiing injury
- US Airways computer problems delays hundreds in Charlotte
- Jackson talks to Pippen about possible comeback
- Italian Soccer Capsules
- Belgian Designer Scores Hit in Paris
- Governing parties lead Estonian election
- Penguins beat Philadelphia in shootout, sweep season series
- English Soccer Capsules
- Security sweep enters Shiite stronghold of Sadr City; troops find `torture site'
- Arenas helps Wizards to last-gasp win
- Madrid draws Getafe 1-1 in the Spanish league
- Messina upsets Palermo 2-0 to climb out of relegation zone
- Arenas helps Wizards to last-gasp win
- Lebid wins Italian cross country classic
- Sporting draws, Porto still top in Portugal
- FC Copenhagen, OB Odense advance to semifinals
- Scolari says he could coach Brazil again
- Center-right Reform Party poised to win Estonian election
- Spanish Soccer Summaries
- Nantes tops Sochaux 2-1 in French first division
- Center-right Reform Party wins Estonian election
- Man Apologizes for Fake Piano Recordings
- Bucknor: Would happily miss World Cup final if Windies playing
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- US Airways computer problems delays hundreds in Charlotte
- Penguins beat Philadelphia in shootout, sweep season series
- NY prosecutor: `Culture of competitiveness' behind use of illegal steroids
- Center-right Reform Party wins Estonian election
- Chavez warns of assassination plots; calls No. 2 U.S. diplomat 'professional killer'
- `Dying City' Deals Deftly With Loss
- Warmup matches start amid last minute preparations
- Chavez warns of assassination plots; calls No. 2 U.S. diplomat 'professional killer'
- Shinn Examines Loss in 'Dying City'
- Christopher Shinn examines loss in a compelling `Dying City'
- Davis sets speedskating world record in 1,500
- Fall Clothes Close Paris Fashion Week
- Madrid draws Getafe 1-1 in the Spanish league
- Madureira shocks Flamengo 1-0 in first leg of Guanabara Cup final
- Kenya's Mogaka wins L.A. Marathon
- Weekley misses chance to win suspended Honda Classic
- Center-right Reform Party wins Estonian election
- Four-woman overall race going down to World Cup's final two stops
- No calm yet after this storm: Wall Street braces for bumpy ride this week
- FC Barcelona must gamble at Liverpool to hold on to Champions League title
- US, Iraqi forces enter Baghdad Shiite stronghold of Sadr City in security sweep
- Britain's Coldplay working on new album
- US senators vow quick action over scandal at hospital caring for wounded soldiers
- Chavez warns of assassination plots; calls No. 2 U.S. diplomat 'professional killer'
- China says military spending to grow nearly 18 percent in 2007
- US envoy urges greater transparency from China on nuclear program
- Probable bird flu victim in Laos dies
- Weekley misses chance to win suspended Honda Classic
- Latin record shops still thriving despite changes in music business
- Portland's commuter tram offers postcard views of Mount St. Helens, Mount Hood
- Matty the Horse on his last ride
- End of Till case a sign of progress to some, not to others
- American troops rout terrorists in southern Philippines with love and stealth
- Indian-American students find home in Indian movie-inspired moves
- Britain's Coldplay Working on New Album
- Arsenal leads Argentina first division
- Arenas helps Wizards to last-gasp win
- Japanese prime minister refuses additional apology on military brothels
- Chinese premier pledges more support for education, health care
- Chinese premier pledges more support for education, health care
- State of emergency declared in Vanuatu after ethnic violence
- Toluca remain winless in Mexico
- Obama, the Clintons turn civil rights marches into campaign event
- More than a thousand people recreate Bloody Sunday civil rights march
- Venezuela finance minister: no bank nationalization planned
- Poor countries have leverage to demand bird flu vaccine, but will they?
- Suspeito de esquartejar a mulher
- Hearings begin for 9 men accused of plotting terror attack in Australia
- NBC's Brian Williams Arrives in Iraq
- Hewitt wins in Las Vegas for 26th career title
- Britain's Coldplay Working on New Album
- 10 dead in attack on U.S. convoy attack in Afghanistan
- Met Director Receives Legion of Honor
- Rights group: North Korea giving harsher punishment to border crossers
- US senators vow quick action over scandal at hospital caring for wounded soldiers
- Afghan journalists say U.S. soldiers deleted photos, video after bomb attack and shootings
- Major Chinese city blacked out by snowstorm
- Japan undecided on extending Iraq air force mission, to decide this month
- Penguins beat Philadelphia in shootout, sweep season series
- Successes seen in Asia's terror fight, but threat remains
- Head of US Treasury says China should not be made an enemy
- Major Chinese city blacked out by snowstorm
- China's Olympic gold-medalist Wang Meng banned for criticizing coach
- US envoy arrives in SKorea for talks focused on NKorea nuclear accord
- Chinese premier pledges more support for education, health care
- Norwegian ambassador to hold talks with Tamil Tiger leadership
- Shareholders in Australia approve Suncorp-Metway takeover of insurer Promina
- Arenas helps Wizards to last-gasp win
- Study finds ibuprofen beats 2 other painkillers in study of kids' pain
- Partnership plans 'instant' digital films in U.S. theaters
- Teenagers tell researchers about on-the-job dangers; survey finds labor law violations
- Study finds ibuprofen beats 2 other painkillers in study of kids' pain
- New Zealand stocks drop 1.6 percent as market gives up gains
- North Korean leader visits Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang
- Reports: Japan to hold first joint military training with U.S., India next month
- Philippine shares plunge on concerns over global slowdown
- India markets drop, taking cues from weak global markets
- Schwarzenegger: Republican presidential candidates should stick to center
- Australian stocks fall for 5th straight trading day
- Asia winning some battles in terror war, but Indonesian prisons seen as weak
- Premier says China to close dirty steel mills in conservation drive
- Australian Guantanamo Bay detainee's lawyer threatened with charge
- India markets drop, taking cues from weak global markets
- India markets drop, taking cues from weak global markets
- Nikkei tumbles 3.34 percent, extending slide for 5th day
- Opposition blasts Taiwan's president for strong pro-independence remarks
- Taiwan shares plunge on President's anti-China message
- Australia's Alinta declines to comment on Singapore Power takeover rumors
- Australia's Alinta declines to comment on Singapore Power takeover rumors
- Current doomsday cult leader reports Japanese authorities on setting up new group
- Maoist rebels kill lawmaker, 3 others in eastern India
- Obama, the Clintons turn civil rights marches into campaign event
- Cambodian's leader declares war on illegal land grabbers
- 2 men killed, four injured in drive-by shootings in Muslim-dominated southern Thailand
- China's premier says golf courses out of bounds
- British Airways Completes Sale of BA Connect to Flybe
- Chinese shares fall 1.6 percent as investors dump foreign currency "B shares"
- Chinese shares fall 1.6 percent as investors dump foreign currency "B shares"
- Chinese shares fall 1.6 percent as investors dump foreign currency "B shares"
- Tom Green Marks 112th Show on ManiaTV
- South Korean stocks fall 2.7 percent led by Posco, builders
- British Airways Completes Sale of BA Connect to Flybe
- Israeli minister postpones Egypt visit over war crimes allegations
- Indian actress Madhuri Dixit says dancing awakens her spirituality
- French writer Henri Troyat dies at 95, fellow author says
- UN: AIDS-related illness "devastatingly high" in fishing communities
- Israeli minister postpones Egypt visit over war crimes allegations
- Chinese shares fall 1.6 percent as investors dump foreign currency "B shares"
- Chinese shares fall 1.6 percent as investors dump foreign currency "B shares"
- Crews tear down disputed Copenhagen youth center
- French writer Henri Troyat dies at 95
- British Airways Completes Sale of BA Connect to Flybe
- HSBC says full-year profit rose 5 percent in 2006
- Liz Hurley, Arun Nayar arrive in India for traditional wedding celebration
- Liz Hurley, Arun Nayar arrive in India for traditional wedding celebration
- U.S. lawmakers to hold hearings on conditions at hospital caring for wounded soldiers
- Philippine shares plunge on concerns over global slowdown
- Indian actress Madhuri Dixit says dancing awakens her spirituality
- Survey: Most Malaysians say corruption rampant as officials accused
- Philippine left-wing parties protest troop deployment in Manila slums
- Endemol chief operating officer resigns
- Communist rebels kill lawmaker, 3 others in eastern India
- Elizabeth Hurley, Spouse Arrive in India
- Former US senator, vice presidential candidate Thomas Eagleton dies at 77
- Former Chadian rebel leader who launched failed assault on capital named defense minister
- Estonian parties gear up for coalition talks
- Taiwanese president's pro-independence speech rattles investors
- Shareholders in Australia approve Suncorp-Metway takeover of insurer Promina
- Chinese shares fall 1.6 percent as investors dump foreign currency "B shares"
- Chinese shares fall 1.6 percent as investors dump foreign currency "B shares"
- Euro down against U.S. dollar
- Japanese prime minister refuses additional apology on military brothels
- Sadr movement vows not to give up posts unless others in coalition do
- British Airways Completes Sale of BA Connect to Flybe
- Human rights groups call for Khmer Rouge trial to follow international standards
- Scientists claim first in using brain scans to predict intentions
- Lawmakers to question Bush administrations ouster of at least 8 U.S. attorneys
- Malaysian stocks drop 4.6 percent down as selling persists
- Peugeot-Citroen says it will not pursue talks with Malaysia's Proton
- Penguins beat Philadelphia in shootout, sweep season series
- Estonian parties gear up for coalition talks
- Taylor Nelson Sofres says full-year profit fell 29 percent on reorganization costs
- Human rights groups call for Khmer Rouge trial to follow international standards
- Azerbaijani judge orders change of venue in trial of journalists over Islam article
- SKorean official: NKorea says nuclear weapons program is irreversible process
- Ireland's CRH plans takeover of Getaz Romang in US$664 million deal
- Indonesian shares fall on losses in U.S. Asian markets
- India markets drop, taking cues from weak global markets
- Computer chips send jabber to Tokyo strollers in technology project
- Porsche net profits up in 1st half of 2007
- Dollar hits 3-month low against yen as traders unwind yen carry trades
- Reports: Moscow court sentences two former Yukos officials to 11 and 12 years for theft
- China's premier pledges more support for education, health care
- Russian cross-country skier tests positive for EPO
- Markets across Asia plunge again as Nikkei tumbles for 5th day; European shares open lower
- Gorbachev hurts leg in fall, cancels Denmark trip, aide says
- Malaysia proposes new rules to prevent fast food ads from targeting children
- British sports columnist Ian Wooldridge dies at 75
- Hong Kong shares drop 4 percent, pushed down by HSBC, strong yen
- Potential pandemic vaccine protects against different H5N1 strains, says GlaxoSmithKline
- Zentiva says it will buy majority stake in Eczacibasi's generics business
- India markets drop, taking cues from weak global markets
- Oil prices drop as Asian markets continue recoil from last week's decline
- Cambodian leader warns that development poses threat to 'Great Lake'
- India markets drop, taking cues from weak global markets
- India markets drop, taking cues from weak global markets
- California city to try birth control shots to stop squirrel boom
- Prolific, popular French writer Henri Troyat dies at 95
- HSBC says full-year profit rose 5 percent in 2006
- Philippine military ordered to explain troop deployment in Manila slums following protests
- Tamil rebels warn of 'bloodbath' if Sri Lankan military offensive continues
- EU transport chief calls on nations to look past flaws in U.S. aviation deal
- NATO airstrike hits Afghan house, killing family of 9
- Metzelder to leave Dortmund at end of season
- ABN Amro acquires a controlling stake in Pakistan's Prime Bank
- England calls up three backup players as injuries mount ahead of France game
- U.S. Treasury Secretary starts Asia tour in Japan amid regional market volatility
- Biker Romp 'Wild Hogs' Debuts at No. 1
- Japan to check all imports of U.S. processed meat for beef
- South Korea's Hanjin Group to purchase stake in refiner S-Oil
- European, Asian Markets plunge again as Nikkei tumbles for 5th day
- Newspaper reports new outbreak of bird flu in poultry in southern Laos
- Newspaper reports new outbreak of bird flu in poultry in southern Laos
- Norway's Aker Yards lands contract to build two offshore oil service ships
- Reports: Palm Inc. consulting with investment bankers on options, including a sale or purchase
- Australia's Alinta declines to comment on Singapore Power takeover rumors
- Australia's Alinta declines to comment on Singapore Power takeover rumors
- Number of bird flu cases reach 50, but no infections in humans or commercial poultry farms
- Cuprom Romania wins US$400-million (euro303-million) bid for Serbian copper complex
- Travel business group rejects calls for Germans to vacation at home
- Lebanese official says suspect has confessed to planting bomb on German train
- U.N. says Afghan poppy cultivation could rise after last year's record
- British prime minister's office denies leaking e-mail on cash-for-honors investigation
- Beckham could miss up to two months with knee injury
- Reports: Palm Inc. consulting with investment bankers on options, including a sale or purchase
- Teams, race organizers, world federation open talks to stave off crisis
- Estonian parties gear up for coalition talks
- French Writer Henri Troyat Dies at 95
- Champions League: Mourinho's title bid could be ended by former club Porto
- New on DVD: `Borat'
- U.S. stocks head toward lower open following selloff in Asia, Europe
- Syria again postpones trial of Michel Kilo, a dissident writer held for 10 months
- BP agrees to buy Nerefco Refinery
- Prolific, popular French writer Henri Troyat dies at 95
- Strait's 8 Nominations Lead ACM Awards
- China's Wen reaches out to interest groups with pledges on social spending, military
- Zoom Airlines seeks authorization to offer London-to-Bermuda service
- George Strait gets 8 nominations, Brooks & Dunn 7 for Academy of Country Music awards
- Advanced Micro Devices warns it won't meet 1st-quarter sales outlook
- Teens Accused of Making Ostrich Impotent
- Accor says it agreed to sell 91 hotels in Germany and the Netherlands
- 3 German teens alleged to have caused ostrich's impotence with fireworks
- Teens Accused of Making Ostrich Impotent
- Strait's 8 Nominations Lead ACM Awards
- Chinese shares fall 1.6 percent as investors dump foreign currency "B shares"
- Chinese shares fall 1.6 percent as investors dump foreign currency "B shares"
- Spanish conservatives call protests against house arrest for ETA prisoner
- Wilson wins Honda Classic on 3rd playoff hole
- Azerbaijani judge orders change of venue in trial of journalists over Islam article
- French Writer Henri Troyat Dies at 95
- Morgan returns to Wales lineup for Six Nations game against Italy
- Sasol says fiscal first-half profit rose 9.2 percent after boosting sales
- Japanese and N. Korean negotiators arrive in Hanoi for bilateral talks
- Wilson wins Honda Classic on 3rd playoff hole
- U.S. stocks extend their decline in early trading, again following overseas markets
- Queen's to use Hawk-Eye technology
- Oil prices drop as markets continue recoil from last week's decline
- Airbus' woes embroiled in French presidential election campaign
- Richemont and Polo Ralph Lauren team up for watches, jewelry joint venture
- Supreme Court turns down appeal from imprisoned former WorldCom chief
- U.S. service sector of economy grows at slower-than-expected rate in February
- Spain holds marathon reading of Garcia Marquez masterpiece for 80th birthday
- U.S., European and Asian Markets plunge again as Nikkei tumbles for 5th day
- Fighter undergoes brain surgery following defeat
- Champions League: Totti aims to crack Lyon defense for Roma
- U.S. stocks manage to stabilize in early trading, indexes trade in narrow range
- Audi says January-February global sales rose 9 percent
- Bilfinger Berger wins Canadian road contract
- Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea buying Pathmark Stores for about $679 million in cash and stock
- Hewitt plots return to elite level after win
- China's premier says golf courses out of bounds
- Barcelona must gamble on road to stay in hunt
- Beckham hurt; Real held to draw
- Taiwan eliminated from Asian Futsal tournament
- With little to play for, Suns fight apathy
- Yankees' Wang reportedly to get a raise, but not a very big one
- Sidelines
- Weekley admits to choking over putt worth US$900,000
- Make a Feast of Crab' at Far Eastern
- Spring Feast at Ambassador Kaohsiung
- Fan exhibition at Chan Liu Art Gallery
- Ming Court presents Flowers Galore' dishes
- TAS Orphanage Club to hold book sale
- Royal Hsinchu offers Korean food
- Angel Art Gallery presents new show
- Report says Tsai's film banned over violence, pollution
- In Brief
- Heavier girls begin puberty at earlier age, research finds
- U.S. restaurant offers free meal to those who can eat 72-oz steak
- Movers and shakers
- Bourses plunge as Nikkei tumbles for 5th day
- Iraq's new oil law may not last
- Taiwan forex reserves rise to US$267.99 billion at end of February
- Premier says China to focus on environment, helping poor
- Competition fierce in scramble for Libya's black gold
- Cross-strait trade up 15.4% in 2006
- Single-origin chocolate goes mainstream
- Taiwan's inflation accelerates on timing of holiday
- In Brief
- Country's leader says Cambodian lake faces threat
- Troop deployment in Manila slums draws protest from left-wing groups
- Raid on East Timor rebel leader prompts angry protest in capital
- Asian ministers meet in Jakarta to talk terror tactics
- Kim Jong I1 pays Chinese a surprise visit
- Communist rebels kill India lawmaker
- In Brief
- 'Bloody Sunday' commemorated with mass march
- Russian newspaper incredulous over reporter's alleged suicide
- Estonian prime minister wins, eyes new coalition
- British forces reported in Ethiopia
- Baghdad car bomb kills dozens in book district
- Kosovo's ex-prime minister begins war crimes hearings
- Editorial
- Major flaw in new U.S. diplomacy
- Hatred must be overcome
- Female leaders seen bringing better life for Indians
- Puppy, buried alive, highlights animal abuse in Chile
- Experts question fairness, value of unpaid internship
- In Brief
- For some foreign wives, their pursuit of Taiwanese dream quickly turns sour
- Man aims to find WWII gold in Taipei
- Woman says deceased husband devoted life to saving stray dogs
- Bravo brings sexiness of 'Tango' back
- Legislation limits infertility treatment to married couples
- Hakka prepare to celebrate flower festival
- Many Taiwanese don't care about what went on in China congress
- Lu to sign up for DPP primary
- Koo calls on hopefuls to lay out policies
- Taiwan's China policy aimed at cross-strait peace, says MAC
- Ma says Lien not interested in party chair
- Ma urges KMT to field candidate that has best chance of winning
- Scholars say Chen remarks will not have lasting impact
- Karzai slams shooting of civilians in Afghanistan
- Abe says Japan won't apologize again
- Taiwan shares plummet after comments by Chen
- Aides defend president's new doctrine
- China officials vow stricter environmental curbs
- EU still stuck on green fuels target
- Taiwan's vice president says she is campaigning to be island's first female president
- Minister Chang joins LA compatriots on Lunar New Year
- Lawmakers open hearings into poor conditions at flagship U.S. hospital for injured soldiers
- Actor Gives $15,000 to Tornado Victims
- Magazine publisher Meredith continues international expansion
- Bush approves health, education, other programs for Latin America
- Motorola urges shareholders to not give investor Carl Icahn a board seat
- Horn of Africa not safer without Somalia's Islamic militia, Djibouti president says
- London's FTSE-100 index closes down 57.5 points at 6,058.7
- U.S. gains help European stock indexes trim losses; Asian markets fall
- Fleming: acclimatizing the key in warmups
- Fleming: acclimatizing the key in warmups
- U.S. stocks manage to stabilize, indexes fluctuate as dollar falls against yen
- Guantanamo detainees ask Supreme Court to guarantee legal rights
- Toronto acquires Casey from Mainz
- Oil prices fall below $60 a barrel as markets recoil from last week's stock market drop
- Soccer Star David Beckham Injures Knee
- EU transport chief calls on nations to look past flaws in U.S. aviation deal
- FIFA makes deal with Poland's sports ministry, federation's board reinstated
- Italian eyewear company reports 24 percent increase in 2006 profit
- Beckham to miss four weeks after knee injury
- U.S. government to collect $12.5 million from radio broadcasters in payola settlement
- Beckham to miss four weeks because of knee injury
- Centenas protestam contra tentativa de deten
- Publishers Honor `The View'
- Libertad seeking perfect start in Copa Libertadores
- U.S. lawmaker fears poor conditions at flagship U.S. military hospital not isolated case
- U.S.-based pizza chain to continue accepting Mexican currency
- 7 fans arrested, 3 policemen injured in Greece soccer violence
- Beckham to miss four weeks because of knee injury
- A Sober-Sided Play Looks at Alcoholism
- ITF president Francesco Ricci Bitti running unopposed for third term
- European markets end lower
- Publishers give `The View' their annual `Honors' award
- Book Publishers to Honor `The View'
- A Sober-Sided Play Looks at Alcoholism
- Colombian star Rincon quits as Sao Bento coach after humiliating loss
- Eli Lilly buys small Massachusetts firm for its insomnia drug
- Austin believes his size will help him against Klitschko
- Illustrated '1776' Out in Fall
- Nearly half of parliamentary seats contested in breakaway Georgian region head for run-offs
- Les Paul Gives $50,000 to Wis. Hometown
- Grammy-winning guitarist Les Paul donates $50,000 to hometown
- Champions League: Inter looking for goals at Valencia in second leg
- Villepin says state ready to boost stake in Airbus if asked
- Jornalistas afeg
- FIFA makes deal with Poland's sports ministry, federation's board reinstated
- Rudy Giuliani sells financial arm of consulting firm to Australian company
- Art Created on Dirty Car Windows
- Lehtonen NHL's player of week
- Hearings Continue in Princess Di Inquest
- Oil prices fall more than $1 a barrel as markets recoil from last week's stock market drop
- Potential Russian presidential contender: public to have say in St. Petersburg project
- Tevez's career prospects hampered by West Ham turmoil
- Scientists Try to Predict Intentions
- Straightening crooked spines while letting them grow
- Spanish stars Cruz and Bardem to work together in next Woody Allen film
- Bobby Brown skips interview with radio station that freed him from a jail
- Bush approves programs for Latin America
- `Avenue Q' Reaches 1,500 Performances
- Israeli minister postpones Egypt visit over war crimes allegations
- TV Networks Embrace the YouTube Model
- Adam Rapp Examines a Self-Defense Class
- Judge declares mistrial in $170 million fraud case against U.S. accounting firm
- England vs. Bermuda
- Ex-`Laguna Beach' Star Arrested in N.C.
- TV Networks Embrace the YouTube Model
- Service sector of economy grows at slower-than-expected rate in February
- Bobby Brown refuses to appear on a radio program after the station freed him from jail.
- Ex-`Laguna Beach' star Jason Wahler arrested for underage drinking, authorities say
- Delta Air Lines seeks more time to gain approval of reorganization plan
- Report says U.S. scholarship funds supported Palestinian jihadists
- Beckham to miss four weeks because of knee injury
- U.S. Federal Reserve official does not see a recession on horizon
- Judge declares mistrial in $170 million fraud case against U.S. accounting firm
- Wal-Mart fires technician over improper monitoring of e-mails and phone calls
- Palestinian leaders again fail to agree on unity government
- Ford expects European pretax profit in 2007; Aston Martin sale to happen this year
- Dalrymple stars with the bat as England crushes Bermuda
- Royal pledges to reinforce Franco-German partnership during visit to Berlin
- Fabian in car crash, then falls off Palm Springs stage
- Fuel-efficient engines, vehicles on offer at Geneva Motor Show
- Wal-Mart fires technician over improper monitoring of e-mails and phone calls
- Gifted, Troubled Singer Makes U.S. Debut
- `Riches" for Eddie Izzard, Minnie Driver
- U.S.-based pizza chain will continue accepting Mexican currency until end of April
- Daniel Radcliffe signs on for last two "Harry Potter" films
- Boxer suspended 9 months, fined for positive methamphetamine test
- Judge declares mistrial in $170 million fraud case against U.S. accounting firm
- Coroner Says She May Delay Diana Inquest
- U.S. rejects validity of elections in breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia
- Radcliffe to Reprise Harry Potter Role
- Global chip sales up 9.2 percent in January, according to industry group
- Music Review-Sevendust Reborn
- Review: `300' Laughably Self-Serious
- Wal-Mart fires technician over improper monitoring of e-mails and phone calls
- Spanish-Language Network V-Me Signs On
- Radcliffe to Reprise Harry Potter Role
- V-me, a Spanish-language network partnered with U.S. public television, is on the air
- Radcliffe to Reprise Harry Potter Role
- Oil prices fall more than $1 a barrel on continued stock market worries, OPEC production
- South Africa vs. Ireland
- `A Chorus Line' Goes on the Road
- Spanish-Language Network V-Me Signs On
- `A Chorus Line' begins its national tour in Denver in May 2008
- Reports: Palm Inc. consulting with investment bankers on options, including a sale or purchase
- EU Official: European Union looks to New York City for health advice
- Heavyweight performance from Leverock
- Heavyweight performance from Leverock
- Ford recalls 155,000 pickup trucks, SUVs to repair cruise control switch
- Churchill Downs, Magna Team Up Again
- Strait's 8 Nominations Lead ACM Awards
- Champions League: Gerrard, Liverpool won't relax despite 2-1 lead over Barcelona
- South Africa vs. Ireland
- "Alvorada com p
- Fabian in Car Crash, Falls Off Stage
- U.S. stocks try to stabilize but finish near lows of the day as dollar falls against yen
- Music Review: the Stooges Return
- Dollar trades mostly higher against major currencies, falls against yen
- Alaska Moose Brings Down Helicopter
- Resignation of leading U.S. civil rights group puts spotlight on group's mission
- Teens Accused of Making Ostrich Impotent
- AMD warns it won't meet 1Q revenue outlook of $1.6B to $1.7B
- Nilmar to miss up to 8 months because of knee injury
- Obesity surgery triples among U.S. teens with 1,000-plus operations expected in 2007, experts say
- Strait's 8 Top ACM Award Nominations
- Academy of Country Music Awards Nominees
- George Strait gets 8 nominations, Brooks & Dunn 7 for Academy of Country Music Awards
- Book retailer Barnes & Noble shares skid on disappointing profit, sales forecasts for the year
- Man Tells Police That He's a Werewolf
- List of nominees for the Academy of Country Music Awards
- Journalist Fired for Cemetery Urination
- Overseas markets plunge as Nikkei falls for 5th day; U.S. stocks slip after trying to steady
- South Africa overcome Ireland in World Cup warmup
- Poll: Britain's Conservatives have 8-point lead over Blair's Labour
- Judge declares mistrial in $170 million negligence case against U.S. accounting firm
- Bardem Says He's Joined New Allen Movie
- Bardem Says He's Joined New Allen Movie
- Asian Pollution Affects Pacific Storms
- Smithsonian Names New Inspector General
- Teams, race organizers, UCI reach compromise on Paris-Nice
- Teams, race organizers, UCI reach compromise on Paris-Nice
- India must not get frustrated by long wait for World Cup action, says Ganguly
- India must not get frustrated by long wait for World Cup action, says Ganguly
- Arabica coffee sinks to 4 1/2-month low; gold and silver slide while corn rises
- Norwegian policeman hurt in protest at Danish Embassy
- Australia to attack in World Cup warm-up against Zimbabwe, says Ponting
- Australia to attack in World Cup warm-up against Zimbabwe, says Ponting
- Toronto holding company pleads guilty in Hollinger fraud case
- Bacardi seeks to buy Swedish group that makes Absolut
- Radcliffe to Reprise Harry Potter Role
- Rudy Giuliani sells financial arm of consulting firm
- Drivers win right to pursue discrimination case against FedEx
- Rudy Giuliani sells financial arm of consulting firm
- Dalrymple stars with the bat as England crushes Bermuda
- Civil liberties board finds eavesdropping program OK
- Sri Lanka vs. Scotland
- Ford tries to stem Mustang sales slide
- Teams, race organizers, UCI reach compromise on Paris-Nice
- Off-Duty Northwest Employee Charged
- Case alleging fatal fire from Ford pickup settled
- Oil prices fall more than $1 a barrel on continued stock market worries, OPEC production
- Civil rights leader traces family roots to birthplace of former segregationist senator
- Samuels hits century as West Indies start with satisfying win over Kenya
- Samuels hits century as West Indies start with satisfying win over Kenya
- Kings forward Artest arrested after woman reports violence
- U.S. aids Bolivia flood victims, but Chavez helps more
- Man, 76, Charged in 'Lend-A-Hand' Attack
- Journalist Fired for Cemetery Urination
- Jayasuriya leads Sri Lanka to big win over Scotland
- Time to learn your exabytes and zettabytes: Tech researchers calculate the wide world of data
- Seminole Tribe holds ceremony to make official its $965 million Hard Rock deal
- Strait's 8 Top ACM Award Nominations
- Ford recalls 155,000 pickup trucks, SUVs to repair cruise control switch
- NBC Newscast Gets New Top Producer
- Jayasuriya leads Sri Lanka to big win over Scotland
- Kings forward Artest arrested after woman reports violence
- Strait's 8 Top ACM Award Nominations
- Samuels hits century as West Indies start with satisfying win over Kenya
- Samuels hits century as West Indies start with satisfying win over Kenya
- Provocative new study underscores need for broader definition of torture
- Merkel and Royal meet in all-woman test of clashing styles and politics
- Fabian in Car Crash and Falls Off Stage
- Wal-Mart fires technician it said monitored reporter's phone calls; federal probe started
- Chinese premier seeks to shore up support with heavy spending
- Rough weekend for Fabian: in a car crash and falls off stage during show in Palm Springs
- 'Spider-Man 3' to make worldwide debut in Japan
- Lenders' stocks take beating as investors, worried about defaults, flee from subprime sector
- `Stargazing' student killed while queuing for concert tickets in New Zealand
- Horn of Africa not safer without Somalia's Islamic militia, Djibouti president says
- Bank of America finds itself in illegal immigration debate with new credit card
- Police departments turning to YouTube to catch suspects
- Computer firms boost recycling as electronic garbage mounts
- Springer to Host `America's Got Talent'
- Picture of 'death marches' emerges from documents held by Nazi archive slated to open
- TV Networks Embrace the YouTube Model
- Ghana, the first sub-Saharan African nation to independence, looks back with pride and pain
- Basile opens Argentine training camp for Copa America with 20 local players
- Shaq Reality Show Takes on Child Obesity
- Jerry Springer named new host of NBC's TV reality show `America's Got Talent'
- Bypassed by progress, rural Japan fades in face of falling subsidies, aging population
- `Wild Hogs' Rides to No. 1 at Box Office
- Candidate Edwards: Jesus would be 'appalled' by U.S. selfishness
- Shaq Reality Show Takes on Child Obesity
- Debut of biker romp `Wild Hogs' rides off with top spot at the box office
- Drivers win right to pursue discrimination case against FedEx
- 'Spider-Man 3' to make worldwide debut in Japan
- White House oversight board approves U.S. surveillance programs
- Sarkozy, citing democracy, wants far-right's Jean-Marie Le Pen in presidential race
- Bush administration likely to request support personnel to put Iraq plan in place
- Yao back from leg injury with no limitations
- Democratic congressman seeks information on marketing from drug, device makers
- Olympic champs defect from Cuba, ready for next step in journey
- Australia's James Hardie reports sales drop, blames U.S. housing market downturn
- Bacardi seeks to buy Swedish group that makes Absolut
- Commanders of U.S. Army showcase hospital admit fault, say they were unaware of problems
- Home Gets Hit With Suspected Meteorite
- West Indies starts positively on home soil
- Holmstrom out indefinitely, Bootland recalled from Grand Rapids
- Shaquille O'Neal to feature in TV show aimed at helping overweight kids
- Springer to Host 'America's Got Talent'
- Sean Combs Sued for Assault by Partygoer
- Swingley injured in fall, pulls out of Iditarod
- Esc
- NBC Newscast Gets New Top Producer
- Bush says Americans are the children of Simon Bolivar, George Washington
- Vanuatu police allowed to shoot in self-defense amid squatter violence
- TV Networks Embrace the YouTube Model
- Australia's PBL to restructure gambling division to pursue international expansion
- Silva slams U.S. tariff on Brazil ethanol ahead of Bush visit
- Soliman ready for Mundine rematch
- Soliman ready for Mundine rematch
- Wal-Mart fires technician it said monitored reporter's phone calls; federal probe started
- Venezuela's communists, other leftists, resist president's push for single socialist party
- Kings forward Artest arrested after woman reports violence
- China considering building strategic oil reserve in northwest
- Intel says it lost some e-mails in rival AMD's antitrust lawsuit
- Shaq Reality Show Takes on Child Obesity
- Rangers edge Islanders in shootout
- Fresh off 'Apocalypto,' Mel Gibson considers shooting movie in Panama
- Rangers edge Islanders in shootout
- LeBron lead Cavs past Rockets
- Northwest Employee Charged With Assault
- Paulson and senior Japanese officials try to quell concern over market turmoil
- Poll: Australian opposition more popular than it has been in 14 years
- Off-Duty Northwest Employee Charged
- Microsoft lawyer takes aim at Google's book-scanning project
- Probe of prosecutor firings intensifies
- Gibson Weighs Shooting Movie in Panama
- South Korean president's aide to visit North amid speculation over summit with Kim Jong Il
- Malaysia's state provident fund makes bid for stake in debt-ridden Rashid Hussain
- Man Tells Wis. Police He's a Werewolf
- US envoy meets South Korean counterpart to discuss NKorea nuclear accord
- Oil prices hover at US$60 a barrel in Asia amid worries about global slowdown
- Lawmakers worry about producer-owner natural gas pipeline
- Japan's Orient Corp. expects 457 bln yen net loss; seeks aid from Mizuho, others
- Japan's Orient Corp. expects 457 bln yen net loss; seeks aid from Mizuho, others
- Nikko Cordial in talks with Citigroup about tie-up strategies
- New Jersey man accused of defrauding Cisco of more than $10 million
- Japanese stocks recover after 5-day slide; dollar up against the yen
- Vatican delegation begins talks with Vietnam
- New Zealand stocks flat as regional markets stabilize
- Cambodian court sentences Swiss man to 11 years in jail for child sex abuse
- Australia says it plans to buy 24 Super Hornet fighter bombers
- Lawsuit charges Sean `Diddy' Combs with assault and battery at Hollywood nightclub
- About 7,000 workers at Japanese factory in Vietnam strike for better pay, work conditions
- Philippine shares drop for 3rd session, but losses abating
- U.S. envoy meets South Korean counterpart to discuss North Korea nuclear accord
- Paulson says global economy strong, urges reforms in China
- Fiji military ruler pledges to cut troops' law enforcement role amid abuse allegations
- Japan's ANA to order four Boeing 777-300ER jets
- Japan, North Korea hold meeting before talks aimed at normalizing diplomatic ties
- Dois mortos em choque de avi
- Government approves sale of Qantas to investor group; shareholders to decide
- Thailand's military-installed government takes over country's only independent TV station
- Vincent Margera Pleads Not Guilty
- Philippine president signs anti-terrorism law, says it won't endanger freedoms
- Indian movie legend Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta to host youth TV program
- Indian movie legend Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta to host youth TV program
- Former spy chief stakes out U.S. Defense position as the `anti-Rumsfeld'
- Bird flu strikes a second province in northern Vietnam
- Nepal transport stoppage expands to general strike across the south
- Australia moves Zimbabwe tour to September
- Asian stocks rally after weeklong global sell-off; Tokyo shares reverse 5-day slide
- Government approves sale of Qantas to investor group; shareholders to decide
- Malaysian leader says stock market fall reflects global uncertainty
- Japan's ANA to order four Boeing 777-300ER jets
- Citigroup, Nikko Cordial to make joint announcement after talks
- South Korean stocks rise 2 percent led by Posco, blue chips
- U.K. retail sales rose 3.3 percent in February
- Dollar recovers against yen
- Olympic triathlon champ Hamish Carter retires
- Olympic triathlon champ Hamish Carter retires
- Mariah Carey Films Scenes Around Tenn.
- DaimlerChrysler chairman confident Chrysler plan will work, but says all options open
- Chinese stocks rebound 2 percent as traders watch national congress for cues
- Tickets still available for Michael Jackson fan events in Tokyo
- Tickets still available for Michael Jackson fan events in Tokyo
- Thai economic growth slows to 4.2 percent in 4th quarter
- Thai economic growth slows to 4.2 percent in 4th quarter
- Singapore considers bid to host Formula 1 race
- Singapore considers bid to host Formula 1 race
- Government approves sale of Qantas to investor group; shareholders to decide
- Government approves sale of Qantas to investor group; shareholders to decide
- Olympic triathlon champ Hamish Carter retires
- Olympic triathlon champ Hamish Carter retires
- Laos opens wartime 'cave city' of communist guerrillas to tourism
- Paulson says global economy strong, urges reforms in China
- Paulson says global economy strong, urges reforms in China
- Malaysia's widowed leader brushes off talk of impending marriage
- U.S. Embassy in Nairobi warns of terror threat targeting cross-country championships
- Lower house of Italy's parliament to vote on refinancing Afghan mission
- Citigroup makes tender offer for Nikko Cordial of Japan
- Citigroup makes tender offer for Nikko Cordial of Japan
- U.S. Embassy in Nairobi warns of terror threat targeting world cross-country championships
- Three parties start talks on forming center-right coalition in Estonia
- State of Washington sues U.S. federal government over immigrant kids' health coverage
- OMV posts rise in 4th quarter net profit, helped by Petrom gas marketing
- Philippine president signs landmark anti-terror law
- German airport manager Fraport reports spike in 2006 net profit
- Malaysia's state pension fund bids for stake in banking group Rashid Hussain
- Malaysia's state pension fund bids for stake in banking group Rashid Hussain
- Oil prices rise above US$60 a barrel in Asia as stock markets reverse decline
- Novartis receives U.S. approval for blood pressure drug Tekturna
- U.S. lawmakers considering new rules for 401(k) retirement plan fees
- U.S. Embassy in Nairobi warns of terror threat targeting world cross-country championships
- Citigroup makes tender offer for Nikko Cordial of Japan
- Taiwan shares rebound 1.5 percent
- Taiwan reportedly tests missiles capable of hitting Shanghai, Hong Kong
- Chinese stocks rebound 2 percent; yuan gains against dollar ahead of Paulson visit
- Profits surge 63 percent at Allied Irish Banks, Ireland's largest company
- Fired U.S. attorneys to testify before lawmakers on their performance
- Clarke looks to ride out barren run by just playing out bad form
- Clarke looks to ride out barren run by just playing out bad form
- U.S. Embassy warns of terror threat against world cross-country championships
- Britain's Meggitt agrees to buy K&F for US$1.1 billion
- On Asian trip, Paulson says global economy strong, urges reforms in China
- On Asian trip, Paulson says global economy strong, urges reforms in China
- BP CEO's pay reduced in 2006
- 3 rare Asiatic lions killed in sanctuary for claws, bones
- Poland's education minister to meet with PM over comments on abortion, homosexuality
- Yao scores 16 points in first game after leg injury
- EU court condemns Germany for denying tax credits for foreign dividends; Berlin fears back claims of euro5 billion
- US, North Korea open historic talks in New York
- Singapore shares rebound 1.8 percent, breaking 6-session slide
- Malaysian stocks rise 1.8 percent; leader says recent fall shows global volatility
- Malaysian stocks rise 1.8 percent; leader says recent fall shows global volatility
- U.S. Embassy in Nairobi warns of terror threat targeting world cross-country championships
- LeBron leads Cavaliers past Rockets
- EU court condemns Germany for denying tax credits for foreign dividends
- Malaysian stocks rise 1.8 percent; leader says recent fall shows global volatility
- Malaysian stocks rise 1.8 percent; leader says recent fall shows global volatility
- Indian wedding functions begin for Liz Hurley, Arun Nayar
- Indian wedding functions begin for Liz Hurley, Arun Nayar
- Espanyol criticizes 'incomprehensible' Jonatas
- Romania's GDP expanded by 7.7 percent in 2006
- Irish building materials giant CRH reports strong 2006 profit despite U.S. housing decline
- Asian stocks rally, Europe mounts comeback after weeklong global sell-off
- New Jersey lawmakers push for ban on .50-caliber weapons
- Accor says it bought gift card business from PPR for euro210 million
- U.S. Embassy warns of terror threat against world cross-country championships
- Hong Kong shares rebound 2.1 percent, led by HSBC, Chinese banks
- Car with marijuana in trunk crashes into U.S. state trooper
- Brotherhood leaders lay low as Egypt government cracks down
- Medical tests to ensure Malaysian teens fit for national service: report
- Medical tests to ensure Malaysian teens fit for national service: report
- Ghana at 50 looks back with pride and pain
- Unions go on strike at Airbus factories in France
- US, North Korea open historic talks in New York
- Traffic shut down on regional train line in central France following bomb threat
- DaimlerChrysler CEO confident Chrysler plan will work, but says all options open
- Algeria struggles to develop economy on back of energy wealth
- Spanish comedian Jose Luis Coll dies aged 75
- German utility E.On in talks with Iran over liquid natural gas
- Champions League: No Beckham should be good news for Bayern
- German utility E.On in talks with Iran over liquid natural gas
- Romania's GDP expanded by 7.7 percent in 2006
- US, North Korea open historic talks in New York
- Mariah Carey, playing an aspiring country signer, films scenes around Tennessee
- Man apparently breaks into house made famous by 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show'
- Japanese empress being treated for apparent stress-related illness
- Citigroup makes US$10.8 billion tender offer for Nikko Cordial of Japan
- Senior U.S. diplomat calls on North Korea to comply with disarmament pledge
- European and Asian stock markets mount comeback after weeklong sell-off
- Doubts over venue for Betis game
- German utility E.On in talks with Iran over liquid natural gas
- U.S. stocks head toward higher open as Asia, Europe rebound after week of losses
- Kurdish party leader jailed for praising Kurdish rebel chief
- Milan organizes training camp for young Bosnian soccer players
- France's Royal to meet Germany's Merkel
- Xstrata says full-year profit rose on surging commodity prices
- EU backs Serbia's moderate president ahead of crucial Kosovo talks
- German utility E.On in talks with Iran over liquid natural gas
- Brotherhood leaders lay low as Egypt government cracks down
- U.S. Embassy in Nairobi warns of terror threat targeting world cross-country championships
- QPR admits brawl charges against China's Olympic team
- Archbishop of Canterbury calls for unity ahead of anti-poverty conference in South Africa
- U.S. Embassy warns of terror threat against world cross-country championships
- German economy minister defends Airbus ownership structure
- Peugeot-Citroen CEO wants to deepen existing partnerships, nixes Chrysler bid
- British comedian gives light bulb jokes a twist to fight poverty
- Indian television company threatens to opt out of US$612 million cricket coverage deal
- Indian shares rise, technology stocks lead gains
- Indian television company threatens to opt out of US$612 million cricket coverage deal
- Fiat CEO says Italian automaker mulling new low-cost passenger car
- Police investigate anti-Semitic chants by West Ham fans
- 3 parties start talks on forming center-right coalition in Estonia
- Kazakhstan considering building oil refinery in Georgia, president says
- BP CEO's pay reduced in 2006
- Thai shares fall in wake of regional declines
- `Spider-Man 3' to Make Debut in Japan
- Foreign Minister says Chinese have expressed interest in partnership with Alitalia
- British scientists study huge hole in Atlantic seabed
- Egyptian foreign minister calls for probe into Israeli war crimes allegation
- U.S. Embassy in Nairobi warns of terror threat targeting world cross-country championships
- GM says sales likely to rise in 2007; no comment on DaimlerChrysler talks
- Russian FM: Questions about U.S. missile plans in Europe left unanswered
- Euro rises slightly against U.S. dollar
- Porsche CEO says company will discuss boosting its stake in VW
- Germany's Siemens AG wins contract to build British offshore wind farms
- U.S. worker productivity manages small increase while wages soar
- U.S. Embassy warns of terror threat against world cross-country championships
- EU mounts pressure on India to cut duties on wine and spirits
- Brown-Forman net income declines in 3rd quarter, hurt by a tough year-ago comparison
- Ireland unchanged against Scotland in Six Nations
- Britain's Meggitt agrees to buy K&F for US$1.1 billion
- Egyptian foreign minister calls for probe into Israeli war crimes allegation
- Australia wins the toss, elects to bat
- Mariah Carey Films Scenes Around Tenn.
- Italian eyewear maker Luxottica SpA to invest euro300 million in 2007
- Tickets Still Available for Jacko Events
- German utility E.On in talks with Iran over liquid natural gas
- Canada wins toss and elects to field
- TV Art Scam Bilked Buyers of Millions
- U.S. Embassy in Nairobi warns of terror threat targeting world cross-country championships
- Champions League: No Beckham should be good news for Bayern
- TV Art Scam Bilked Buyers of Millions
- Procter & Gamble plant in Ireland could close, shift operations to Poland
- Poland's education minister meets with premier over comments on abortion, homosexuality
- U.S. Embassy warns of terror threat against world cross-country championships
- BP CEO's bonus reduced in 2006
- Foreign Minister says Chinese have expressed interest in partnership with Alitalia
- Deal between cycling federation and race organizers saves season
- Scania nominates VW CEO Martin Winterkorn as chairman
- Bayern completes transfer of Sosa
- Poland's jobless rate inches down to 15 percent in February
- Bush names former senator and Cabinet official to head investigation of veterans health care
- `Spider-Man 3' to Make Debut in Japan
- India must not get frustrated by long wait for World Cup action, says Ganguly
- India must not get frustrated by long wait for World Cup action, says Ganguly
- Pro-rebel mob in East Timor ransacks homes of president's family
- Champions League: Henry back in contention as Arsenal bids to over PSV's 1-0 lead
- Hurley's Wedding Fest Begins in India
- Hurley's Wedding Fest Begins in India
- Thailand's military-installed government takes over country's only independent TV station
- Britain's Cameron urges EU reform, more powers for national governments
- EU car prices increased less than inflation last year
- Japan, North Korea agree to discuss abductions, reparations at upcoming talks
- Ghana at 50 looks back with pride and pain
- Canada's central bank keeps benchmark rate unchanged, says risks still balanced
- Novartis receives U.S. approval for blood pressure drug Tekturna
- Princess Di Inquest Postponed Until Oct.
- Factory orders plunge by largest amount in 6 1/2 years
- Tickets Still Available for Jacko Events
- Regional governor suspends Warsaw mayor amid standoff between ruling party and opposition
- Champions League: Ancelotti expects home advantage to count against Celtic
- Venezuela's Chavez orders expropriation of hospital managed by nonprofit group
- Japan pledges aid to Bolivia flood victims as president visits
- Okur leads Utah to win over Charlotte
- Oil prices rise above $60 a barrel as stock markets reverse decline
- Bush names former senator, former Cabinet official to head investigation of veterans health care
- Reed Elsevier acquires Beilstein Database, archive of chemical data
- Kalac extends contract at AC Milan to 2009
- Yao scores 16 points in first game after leg injury
- Egyptian foreign minister calls for probe into Israeli war crimes allegation
- India gets in batting practice for World Cup
- India gets in batting practice for World Cup
- DaimlerChrysler CEO confident Chrysler plan will work, but says all options open
- U.S. lawmakers vow to get to bottom of scandal at flagship hosptial for treating wounded soldiers
- Britain's takeover watchdog sets 'put-up or shut-up' deadline for Sainsbury's suitor
- U.S. Embassy in Nairobi warns of terror threat targeting world cross-country championships
- All England tournament opens Wednesday without Indonesian star
- Topps agrees to $385.4M takeover led by ex-Disney boss Eisner, but board member vows fight
- Hachette Filipacchi closes U.S. edition of movie magazine Premiere
- EU backs Serbia's moderate president ahead of crucial Kosovo talks
- Scientists study baffling undersea spots where earth's crust is missing
- India restores Sehwag to his opening slot
- U.S. Embassy warns of terror threat against world cross-country championships
- India restores Sehwag to his opening slot
- TV Networks Embrace the YouTube Model
- Bush says U.S. and Iraqi forces are making important progress in security crackdown
- Favorites Kraus and David win gold medals in ski cross
- U.S. dollar down, gold mixed in European trading
- France reeling from Marconnet's ski-trip injury
- New generation of nuclear detectors: boon or boondoggle?
- Wilkinson, Vickery, Farrell ruled out of Six Nations game against France
- Champions League: Manchester United leads Lille heading into second leg
- Ireland unchanged against Scotland in Six Nations
- Tennis feud may be on the mend
- Indignant Lille looking for Man United revenge
- Defecting Olympians ready for pro boxing
- Bermuda chief defends World Cup slot
- Yao returns for Rockets, but James steals the show
- Beijing sets low budget for security
- Sidelines
- Igawa's struggles in first start of exhibition season raise doubts
- Wilson celebrates win and exemption
- TAO drum team to perform in Taipei
- All-you-can-eat for half price at Brasserie
- Shin Kong marks Lantern Festival
- Rainbow Resort offers special rates
- Pennsylvania alumni reunion spurs more investment opportunities
- A taste of Japan at Hyatt Taipei
- In Brief
- Two thousand brides battle for best wedding gown
- UK costume auction to sell Obi Wan's cloak, Bond's suits
- Hearing over protecting polar bears opens in U.S.
- Images of promiscuous girls trigger concerns
- Taiwan shares end higher amid technical rebound
- Greenback recovers against yen; NT dollar weakens
- Icahn fails to win support to join Motorola
- Dow trying to stabilize, but closes slightly lower
- In Brief
- Moldovans still waiting for Russia to lift wine ban
- Microsoft's lawyer takes aim at Google book-scanning project
- Rural Japan bypassed by progress
- Analysts still see foreign stake for Malaysia's Proton
- China bans new Net cafes
- Government approves sale of Qantas to global investor group
- Paulson says global economy strong, urges PRC reforms
- Global chip sales up 9.2% in January
- Parts makers surge on US$100 laptop giveaway
- Thai government to seize, silence ITV television
- In Brief
- Japan, North Korea hold meeting before talks
- Fiji military ruler pledges to cut troops' role in law enforcement
- Soldier killed in clashes between Philippine army, Muslim rebels
- Singapore says prepared to send help to Afghanistan
- Rare lions killed for claws and bones, authorities say
- Nepal ethnic group widens strike in the plains
- In Brief
- Divers claim discovery of longest cave under water
- First African Union peacekeepers arrive amid fanfare in Somalia
- Rebel Georgia area upbeat after inconclusive election
- Israel abuzz with talk of conspiracy
- Northern Ireland to vote on power sharing
- Ghana marks 50 years of independence
- What Taiwan wants,what Taiwan needs
- No pleasure from hearing that Castro feels good
- Improvement in Iraq -a glimmer of possibility
- In Brief
- MOFA rejects Abe's remarks over WWII female sex slaves
- Group denies asking HIV carrier to leave
- KMT-affiliated lawmaker says he will not enroll in election
- Plan to save CKS Hall stirs controversy
- Yahoo-Kimo Music announces its retreat from online market
- EPA calls for vigilance in recycling batteries
- MOFA says China arms buildup affecting region's peace, stability
- Charges against Ma to be heard by judges on first lady's case
- MOFA defends Chen's remarks after U.S. comments
- Businessmen react calmly to president's statement
- KMT legislators call for gag order on party members
- Over 20 killed as fire rages through Bangladesh slum
- Powerful earthquake rocks Indonesia, at least 80 dead
- Taiwan tests missiles that can hit China, report claims
- From feminist Pioneer to presidential Contender
- Vice president declares bid for highest office
- I don’t want to sleep alone( Hei yan quan)--The 9th film by Tsai Ming-Liang
- Taiwan's veep to protest AP after demanding apology from CNN
- GIO rallies behind Lu in protest of AP and CNN
- Citibank kicks off seventh annual Citigroup-National Chengchi University Lecture Series
- NXP brings living room-quality images to the mobile world
- Taiwanese enterprise VoIP equipment shipment saw steady growth in 2006
- Taiwanese residential VoIP equipment shipment projected to grow in 2007
- NXP Semiconductors and Purple Labs bring Linux operating system to mass-market 3G handsets
- VoIP pioneer TI sees strong growth opportunity delivering VoIP to SMEs
- Texas Instruments introduces its highest-performing floating-point DSP
- NXP heralds new era of power-efficient music phones for longest-ever playtime
- New hires for Pinoy HSWs in Hong Kong grew in January 2007, DOLE says
- Brion launches Unlad Kabuhayan Program for informal sector workers
- DOLE to establish 100 kiosks for jobs search, skills registry
- Ma, Wang close to team up for presidential poll
- DPP urged to unveil survey format for presideiital polls
- Ghana at 50 looks back with pride and pain
- Romania's GDP grows by 7.7 percent in 2006
- Fastweb founder set to launch free Internet TV, going after niche market
- Fired U.S. attorneys to defend their records Tuesday, 2nd lawmaker acknowledges contacting prosecutor
- Associate teams deserve their place at World Cup, says Woolmer
- French Airbus workers strike as shake-up marks election campaign
- Markets, roiled by Greenspan comments, have Trichet in sight as ECB meets
- Brown-Forman net income declines in 3rd quarter, hurt by a tough year-ago comparison
- Parliament committee approves draft of controversial constitutional amendments
- Wilkinson, Vickery, Farrell ruled out of Six Nations game against France
- German lawmaker compares Polish governing parties with far right at home
- London's FTSE-100 index closes up 79.8 points at 6,138.5
- Thalia to Host Weekly Radio Program
- Film Costumes Auctioned in London
- Sami and Arafat flying to West Indies to join Pakistan team
- Piraeus Bank, Marfin Popular withdraw competing takeover bids
- Sami and Arafat flying to West Indies to join Pakistan team
- Sean Combs Sued for Assault by Partygoer
- Government regulator says public health could be harmed by regulating tobacco
- Mexican pop star Thalia to host weekly radio program
- State Department says human rights abuses worsening in Russia
- Novartis receives U.S. approval for blood pressure drug Tekturna
- Montoya is fearless to the end
- Google CEO: Old and new media remain divided over online video
- Former White House aide found guilty in CIA leak case
- Four arrested in Iraq war protest at U.S. port
- New Zealand vs. Bangladesh
- White Has More Twists in New Thriller
- N.Y. Times sees digital revenue jumping 30 percent in 2007
- New Era: Hip-Hop in the Hall
- Thalia to Host Weekly Radio Program
- Auto companies look for faster way to turn green thinking into more sales, better clout
- Jenna Bush Writing Book About Single Mom
- European, U.S. and Asian stock markets mount comeback after weeklong selloff
- New Era: Hip-Hop in the Hall
- Jenna Bush writing book about HIV positive single mother
- Former White House aide found guilty in CIA leak case
- Pakistan posts 273 in World Cup warmup against Canada
- Comedian Gives Light Bulb Jokes a Twist
- India vs Netherlands scores
- Green brothers close deal to buy liberal talk radio network Air America
- Norwegian police question Mikel about suspected signature forgery
- Libby found guilty in CIA leak case; sentencing scheduled in June
- No transatlantic takeout for Kanye West, management says
- U.S. Energy Department makes legislative push for Yucca nuclear dump
- European markets end higher, ending selloff
- Bernanke calls for stronger regulation of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
- British-based firm buys Israel's premier agricultural produce firm
- Russia refuses to recognize election in breakaway Georgian region
- International group warns risk of upheaval growing in Zimbabwe
- `Instant' Book Coming on Libby Trial
- Publisher announces `instant' book about I. Lewis Libby trial
- Russian FM: Questions about U.S. missile plans in Europe left unanswered
- France's Louvre museum to build a branch in Abu Dhabi
- Dutch pacer Ten Doeschate in spotlight against India
- Music Review: Wynton Sounds Off
- New generation of nuclear detectors have disadvantages
- Chicago to stage semifinals, final of CONCACAF Gold Cup
- Dutch pacer ten Doeschate in spotlight against India
- Police dispatched to all 22 Texas youth prisons to investigate claims of inmate abuse
- Schoolgirls suspended for using word 'vagina' during reading of feminist play
- Procter & Gamble cutting jobs, reducing operations at plant in Ireland
- Raitt Album on `Definitive 200' List
- Sen. Hillary Clinton launches drive for women's votes in 2008 presidential election
- Bank of America launches $20 billion environmental initiative
- Bonnie Raitt talks about inclusion on top 200 essential albums list by music retailers
- Spinners could turn the World Cup, says Dalrymple
- `Instant' Book Coming on Libby Trial
- BP donates $25 million to LA County Musem of Art
- Coca-Cola former marketing chief's severance includes 2 years of salary, or $1.26 million
- Lower house of Italy's parliament to vote on refinancing Afghan mission
- Music Review: Son Volt
- Cuban scientists studying Bolivian coca's medicinal benefits
- `Instant' Book Coming on Libby Trial
- Publisher announces `instant' book about I. Lewis Libby trial
- Dan Zanes Gets Wild
- New `Idol' Singers Fighting Blah Factor
- Senate panel says Bush administration 'foot-dragging' on fuel economy
- Germany's E.On withdraws key condition for Endesa takeover
- Lincoln Center Fest Schedule Unveiled
- Italian prosecutors clear doctor who disconnected respirator of man who asked to die
- `Instant' Book Coming on Libby Trial
- Works by Wilson and Glass, Wagner's Ring at NYC's Lincoln Center Festival
- Oil prices finish above $60 a barrel as stock markets reverse decline
- EU Commissioner McCreevy says additional hedge fund regulation not needed for global markets
- Experts from four nations join Paraguayan health officials in battling dengue outbreak
- Spinners could turn the World Cup, says Dalrymple
- Yahoo CEO: Ad improvements have reinvigorated the company
- Bono to Edit Vanity Fair's Africa Issue
- U.S. will not seek seat on rights body
- Bono selected as guest editor of Vanity Fair magazine's Africa-themed July issue
- South Africa not panicking after shaky start against Irish
- On the Net: Bud.tv Looks for an Audience
- Naval Academy to hold classes on sexual assault and harassment
- In Clinton-Obama frenzy, 'second tier' Democratic candidates seek share of spotlight
- Unzipped Fly Leads Officers to Pot Stash
- Man Brandishing Torch Robs Alaska Bank
- Man Allegedly Offers Boys Cash for Urine
- Italian prosecutors clear doctor who disconnected respirator of man who asked to die
- S.C. Troopers Make Easy Drug Bust
- Survey: Bristol-Myers, Boehringer Ingelheim sales teams rank 1st
- No $3,900 Curry for Kanye West
- Democrats poised to add money for readiness, troop health care, to Iraq funding bill
- BP Gives $25 Million to LA Art Museum
- Chicago to stage semifinals, final of CONCACAF Gold Cup
- Bono to Edit Vanity Fair's Africa Issue
- New Era: Hip-Hop in the Hall
- New Era: Hip-Hop in the Hall
- Australia vs. Zimbabwe
- Survey shows U.S. standing around world at new low
- Bangladesh upsets New Zealand by two wickets
- Australia vs. Zimbabwe
- Wall Street rebounds as stocks rise overseas, investors wait to see if gains will hold
- No $3,900 Curry for Kanye West
- Champions League: Liverpool advances on away goals despite 1-0 loss to Barcelona
- On the Net: Bud.tv Looks for an Audience
- Jenna Bush Writing Book About Single Mom
- Champions League: Chelsea beats Porto 2-1 to reach quarterfinals
- Champions League: Valencia advances to quarterfinals after 0-0 draw with Inter
- Champions League: Liverpool advances on away goals despite 1-0 loss to Barcelona
- U.S. will not seek seat on rights body
- Champions League: Roma beats Lyon 2-0 to reach quarterfinals
- Girls Suspended Over 'Vagina Monologues'
- Darfur genocide tops U.S. list of worst human rights abuses
- No $3,900 Curry for Kanye West
- Official: Cerberus, Blackstone reviewing Chrysler finances
- Champions League: Roma beats Lyon 2-0 to reach quarterfinals
- Gold rises as stock market recovers; coffee bounces back
- India vs Netherlands scores
- Senate committee passes bill with aid for NATO expansion
- Pakistan beats Canada
- Chelsea beats Porto 2-1 to reach Champions League quarterfinals
- Champions League: Roma beats Lyon 2-0 to reach quarterfinals
- Union-backed groups putting pressure on Wal-Mart to disclose information about eavesdropping
- Girls Suspended Over 'Vagina Monologues'
- Nigerian ruling party presidential candidate seeking medical care
- Champions League: Liverpool ousts Barcelona despite 1-0 loss
- MoMA Plans Serra Retrospective
- Chelsea beats Porto 2-1 to reach Champions League quarterfinals
- India spins out the Netherlands to record 182-run victory in World Cup warm-up
- Festival of Japanese arts to highlight 2007-2008 Kennedy Center season
- Richard Serra unveils models of massive sculptures to be shown at NYC's MoMA
- Shipping carrier UPS reaffirms profit growth expectations for 2007, looks to future growth
- Survey: Bristol-Myers, Boehringer Ingelheim sales teams rank 1st
- Murtaza stars as Bangladesh upsets New Zealand
- Dollar trades mixed against major currencies amid global market rebound, two U.S. reports
- Raitt Rates Mention on `Definitive 200'
- NYC jury to decide if Arab American groups faced discrimination over rally
- Australia vs. Zimbabwe
- Ruling on copyright payments for online radio could hurt webcasters
- Jennifer Hudson honored by Chicago during hometown visit
- Pakistan vs. Canada
- Senate committee approves bill with aid for NATO expansion
- Obi-Wan's Brown Cloak Sells for $104,000
- Raitt Rates Mention on `Definitive 200'
- Nigerian ruling party presidential candidate seeking medical care, party officials say
- Apple says updated iTunes still faces Vista-compatibility problems
- Bernanke calls for stronger regulation of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
- Chelsea beats Porto 2-1 to reach Champions League quarterfinals
- Fox Dominant in TV Ratings
- Trinidad federation suspends national teams over funding issue with government
- Consumer groups launch credit awareness campaign as market fears about subprime lenders rise
- U.S. administration files trade case with WTO against India in alcohol dispute
- Publisher Closes Premiere Movie Magazine
- Champions League: Liverpool advances despite 1-0 loss to Barcelona
- Brazil prosecutors to probe use of genetically modified soy by Cargill, Bunge
- Kennedy Center to Show Japanese Arts
- Library of Congress Selects Stones' Song
- Watson and Clarke star in Australia's 106-run win over Zimbabwe
- Chicago Fetes Hometowner Jennifer Hudson
- Champions League: Roma beats Lyon 2-0 to reach quarterfinals
- Liverpool ousts Barcelona from Champions League; brawl mars Valencia-Inter game
- Champions League: Valencia advances to quarterfinals after 0-0 draw with Inter
- Australia's central bank keeps rates on hold at 6.25 percent
- On 80th birthday, Colombia vows to rebuild novelist Garcia Marquez's home
- No $3,900 Curry for Kanye West
- Chicago Fetes Hometowner Jennifer Hudson
- New Era: Hip-Hop in the Hall
- Library of Congress Selects Stones' Song
- Chicago Fetes Hometowner Jennifer Hudson
- Murtaza stars as Bangladesh upsets New Zealand
- New Zealand vs. Bangladesh
- U.S. state of Ohio tries to fix its image with resolution supporting Bush plan to relocate Iraqi refugees
- Nigerian ruling party presidential candidate seeking medical care, party officials say
- Builder of Florida mansions puts up basic shelter for the poor in Haiti
- Yoko Blocks Premiere of Film on Lennon
- Body of Yugoslavia's last king, buried in U.S., to be sent home
- Yoko Ono blocks world premiere of documentary about John Lennon
- Treasury official says hedge fund industry does not need further regulation
- Library of Congress Selects Stones' Song
- Yoko Blocks Premiere of Film on Lennon
- Review: `The Host' Intense, Darkly Funny
- Northern Ireland votes on who should lead Catholic-Protestant administration
- Rare Indian bird rediscovered at Thai wastewater treatment plant
- In India's Uttar Pradesh state, elections mean it's time to get a gun
- Library of Congress Selects Stones' Song
- U.S. VP Cheney's former top aide, `Scooter' Libby, convicted in CIA leak case
- Firefighters Save Dog From Icy Lake
- Champions League: Roma beats Lyon 2-0 to reach quarterfinals
- Ghana at 50 looks back with pride and pain
- Yoko Blocks Premiere of Film on Lennon
- Yoko Blocks Premiere of Film on Lennon
- Sami arrives in West Indies to join Pakistan team; Arafat on his way
- Foreign Affairs chairman plans more U.S. economic pressure on Iran, advises against force
- Akhtar and Asif absence will allow Pakistan to concentrate on cricket: Woolmer
- World's Largest Winemaker Ernest Gallo dies at 97
- Chicago Fetes Hometowner Jennifer Hudson
- U.S. wants to settle American Indians' lawsuit that alleges government mishandled billions
- Anti-labor violence in Colombia imperils U.S. free trade pact
- Ecuadorean lawmakers fire head of highest electoral court
- Pakistan beats Canada by 77 runs
- 48 Years Later, Big Bopper Rumors Buried
- Anti-labor violence in Colombia imperils U.S. free trade pact
- Grand jury begins investigating 4 hospital deaths in days after Hurricane Katrina
- Sevilla hopes for greatest ever season as it chases three titles
- State Legislature approves early presidential primary for California
- Australia's AGL calls off proposed merger with Origin Energy
- 48 years after the music died, Big Bopper rumors are finally put to rest
- State Department says Iraq, Afghanistan failing on human rights despite U.S. aid
- Sehwag's promotion appears to end India's opening dilemma
- Unzipped Fly Leads Officers to Pot Stash
- Man Allegedly Trying Break-In Calls Cops
- India spins out the Netherlands to record 182-run victory in World Cup warm-up
- Copa Libertadores: Libertad rallies for 1-1 draw
- India suspects involvement of Pakistani man in train bombing that killed 68, official says
- U.S. Man calls police to says he is having trouble breaking into church
- Arnold Classic bodybuilding contest winner implicated in nationwide scandal
- Official statistics: Australia's GDP rose 2.8 on-year in last quarter of 2006
- Foreign minister chastises Japan but still looks forward to key breakthrough visit
- Chicago shows its Olympic face to USOC visitors
- Judge rules that co-conspirators can testify in Conrad Black fraud trial
- Dutch team to use sports shrink after losing by 182 runs to India
- Fired U.S. attorneys felt political pressure from lawmakers, threats from Justice
- Government officials to ask NHL to stop Penguins move
- `American Idol' gets its first big controversy of season: racy Barba photos incense Frenchie fans
- Woman Pleads No Contest in Snake Threat
- Lopez aims for top-10 finishes in return to tour
- Nancy Grace in First Acting Role
- Rijkaard tries to pick up pieces after Champions League elimination
- India spins out the Netherlands to record 182-run victory in World Cup warm-up
- Champions League: Roma beats Lyon 2-0 to reach quarterfinals
- New Zealand vs. Bangladesh
- 'American Idol' Flap: Barba Vs. Frenchie
- `American Idol' gets its first big controversy of season: racy Barba photos incense Frenchie fans
- Paulson visits China amid efforts to mollify U.S. trade critics
- Hispanic Caucus chair survives confidence vote
- Libertadores: Gimnasia y Esgrima edges Colombia's Deportivo Pasto 3-2
- Bangladesh upsets New Zealand; Australia, Pakistan in comfortable wins
- CNN Headline News' talk show host Nancy Grace takes first acting role
- Sir Viv writes off Australia's chances of winning a third consecutive World Cup
- South Korean prime minister resigns amid media speculation she may run for president
- Skinny Inmate Escapes Through Food Slot
- Watson and Clarke star in Australia's 106-run win over Zimbabwe
- Ecuadorean lawmakers fire head of highest electoral court
- China reports bird flu outbreak at poultry market in Tibet
- China reports bird flu outbreak at poultry market in Tibet
- Election could give Beverly Hills its first Iranian-born mayor
- Massachusetts firm hired illegal immigrants to keep up with $91 million worth of military contracts, feds say
- Police say Connecticut-based hedge fund manager allegedly tried to have mistress attacked
- 'American Idol' Flap: Barba Vs. Frenchie
- Nancy Grace in First Acting Role
- 48 Years Later, Big Bopper Rumors Buried
- Yoko Blocks Premiere of Film on Lennon
- Problems mount for New Zealand with upset loss to Bangladesh
- Problems mount for New Zealand with upset loss to Bangladesh
- Firefighters Save Dog From Icy Lake
- Baptist leader says evangelicals have doubts about divorced Giuliani
- Cops: Groom Hit His Bride With Car
- Japan tries to calm furor over WWII sex slaves; no new apology forthcoming
- Police: After quickie wedding in Vegas, Utah groom hits bride with car
- Kabuki actors in Paris confident art won't get lost in translation
- Australian economy grows 2.8 percent in fourth quarter, fastest pace in 18 months
- Australian economy grows 2.8 percent in fourth quarter, fastest pace in 18 months
- Police: After quickie wedding in Vegas, groom hits bride with car
- Police: After quickie wedding in Vegas, groom hits bride with car
- New Zealand stocks rise in line with offshore markets
- Hendrix Family Sues Over Vodka Marketing
- Senior aide to SKorean president dismisses media speculation about summit with NKorea
- Wizards down Raptors 129-109
- Pressure mounts on India to cut duties on wine and spirits
- Philippine court orders removal of Manila oil depot because of security risk
- Philippine shares rebound after Wall Street rise
- Cambodian genocide tribunal judges urged to stop squabbling so trials can begin
- Australian economy grows 2.8 percent in fourth quarter, fastest pace in 18 months
- Australian economy grows 2.8 percent in fourth quarter, fastest pace in 18 months
- Japan says apology for WWII sex slaves still stands
- Malaysia's trade surplus shrank 43 percent in January as imports jump
- Texas Energy says it will not push TXU debt on transmission side
- Flyers beat Devils 5-4 in overtime
- Louisiana mayor's body to be exhumed for unusual 3rd autopsy
- Republicans could face new ethics probes
- Despite verdict, Libby fate uncertain, questions remain unanswered
- Australian shares rise 0.9 percent in volatile trading
- Northern Ireland votes on who should lead Catholic-Protestant administration
- Japanese stocks fall modestly, hurt by exporters on renewed yen strength
- Japanese stocks fall modestly, hurt by exporters on renewed yen strength
- China cracks down on online `virtual money'
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Paulson says global economy is strong, inflation low
- Women-only cab service to whiz down Mumbai roads
- Australian officials began tracking alleged terror plotters in 2003
- Election could give Beverly Hills its first Iranian-born mayor
- Dollar dips in Asia on stock market worries
- Dollar dips in Asia on stock market worries
- South Korean stocks rise for second session as builders gain
- Adidas' 2006 profit rises on strong sales
- Officials order dog exterminations in southwestern China
- News report says that Indian lawmaker lied about age, nationality
- Mumbai residents object to beach-front party for Liz Hurley, Arun Nayar
- Mumbai residents object to beach-front party for Liz Hurley, Arun Nayar
- Taiwan shares rise 0.4 percent on food gains
- India to visit Bangladesh in May
- India to visit Bangladesh in May
- Thailand's king approves Cabinet appointments
- Cathay Pacific Airways' 2006 net profit rises 24 percent on strong travel demand
- Cathay Pacific Airways' 2006 net profit rises 24 percent on strong travel demand
- Bird flu hits 2 chicken farms in Vietnam's capital
- Land mine blast kills 3 Cambodian villagers
- Bird flu hits 2 chicken farms in Vietnam's capital
- China stocks rise for 2nd straight session as market shows signs of stabilizing
- China stocks rise for 2nd straight session as market shows signs of stabilizing
- Thailand's king approves Cabinet appointments
- Lower house of Italy's parliament to vote on Afghan mission amid fears for missing reporter
- Austrian Airlines posts slightly higher net loss for 2006
- Greek conservatives rule out early elections, polls due in 2008
- Election could give Beverly Hills its first Iranian-born mayor
- Czech airline CSA to lease its A310 Airbus to Air India
- Foreign TV channels too blue for Kashmir militants, pulled from air
- Ahn still eyes Europe after S-League return
- Ahn still eyes Europe after S-League return
- Cathay Pacific Airways' 2006 net profit rises 24 percent on strong travel demand
- Cathay Pacific Airways' 2006 net profit rises 24 percent on strong travel demand
- Paulson visits China amid efforts to mollify U.S. trade critics
- Rare vulture found in Thailand to be flown home to Mongolia
- Airbus chief asks politicians not to interfere
- Haig and Dougherty believe they have recipe for success at Singapore Masters
- Haig and Dougherty believe they have recipe for success at Singapore Masters
- Philippine shares rebound after Wall Street rise
- EU clears sale of U.S. Dana Corp.'s engine parts business to Germany's Mahle GmbH
- Cathay Pacific Airways' 2006 net profit rises 24 percent on strong travel demand
- Cathay Pacific Airways' 2006 net profit rises 24 percent on strong travel demand
- Chinese woman detained for trying to sell panda fur
- Brussels sighs as Poland becomes EU's enfant terrible
- Official: China's rising oil demand no threat to world energy security
- Official: China's rising oil demand no threat to world energy security
- Adidas' 2006 profit rises on strong sales, but 4Q growth slower than expected
- Hong Kong shares decline on profit-taking amid shaky investor confidence
- Former East Timor interior minister found guilty of arming militias
- Ahn still eyes Europe after S-League return
- Turkey denies poisoning imprisoned Kurdish rebel chief, but begins investigation
- Olympic organizers warn again about counterfeit merchandise
- Olympic organizers warn again about counterfeit merchandise
- Bush says Cuban people should choose Castro's successor
- Musher Lance Mackey leading the Iditarod
- German utility E.On reports sharp drop in 2006 profits
- Six Nations: Laporte brings in Yachvili at scrumhalf to face England
- VW increases stake in Scania, aiming to prepare truck alliance with MAN
- Nigerian ruling party presidential candidate leaves for treatment
- Airbus chief asks politicians not to interfere
- EU steps up threat of legal action against Spain over E.On-Endesa deal
- Malaysian stocks rise 2.3 percent
- Judge Limits Defendants in Wiretap Suits
- U.S. Anti-Doping Agency leader to step down
- India considers cut in import duties on wine, spirits amid mounting pressure from U.S., EU
- Chicago shows its Olympic face to USOC visitors
- New Chechen president replaces mayor of Russian region's capital
- Official: China's rising oil demand no threat to world energy security
- Ex-Romanian culture minister exposed as secret police collaborator resigns from Parliament
- Turkey denies poisoning imprisoned Kurdish rebel chief, but investigates
- German utility E.On reports sharp drop in 2006 profits
- Thailand's king approves new finance minister
- Paulson crusades for greater opening of China's cloistered financial markets
- Paulson crusades for greater opening of China's cloistered financial markets
- EU approves euro460 million in subsidies for Britain's Post Office Ltd.
- VW increases stake in Scania, aiming to prepare truck alliance with MAN
- Key market-opening issues for China's financial sector
- Chinese champions beat Adelaide in Asian Champions League opener
- Key market-opening issues for China's financial sector
- Chinese champions beat Adelaide in Asian Champions League opener
- Barcelona hopes for quick recovery from Champions League exit
- Ford expects sales gain in Europe in 2007, executive says
- Euro barely changed, yen slightly higher against U.S. dollar
- Taiwan posted declines in imports, exports in February
- Singapore shares edge up as investors picked bargains
- EU chides Bulgaria, Romania, Latvia over budget policies; praises Belgium, Spain
- Oil prices rise amid forecasts that U.S. inventory data will show drop in gasoline stocks
- Philippine military probing 94 killings that could involve government forces
- Vivendi says fourth-quarter profit dropped 51 percent
- Cathay Pacific Airways' 2006 net profit rises 24 percent on strong travel demand
- Cathay Pacific Airways' 2006 net profit rises 24 percent on strong travel demand
- Malaysia's EON Capital raises bid for debt-ridden Rashid Hussain
- Malaysia's EON Capital raises bid for debt-ridden Rashid Hussain
- Catfish Assault Reported at Tenn. Diner
- Oil prices rise amid forecasts that U.S. inventory data will show drop in gasoline stocks
- British Airways forecasts 5-6 percent rise in revenue for 2007/08
- Indian shares fall, market remains volatile
- Thai shares fall after foreign selling
- Ballack repays Mourinho's faith with winning goal
- Man Allegedly Offers Boys Cash for Urine
- Germany says corporate bankruptcies dropped to six-year low in 2006
- Man Allegedly Offers Boys Cash for Urine
- Viewers lost in the middle of Murdoch and Branson battle for supremacy in pay-TV market
- Tokyo and Hong Kong shares fall, but most Asian markets recover
- Augustin de Romanet named chief of French state-owned bank CDC
- Irish dairy company Glanbia reports 2006 profit growth, strong 2007 forecast
- Seongnam trounces Dong Tam Long An 4-1 in Asian Champions League opener
- Seongnam trounces Dong Tam Long An 4-1 in Asian Champions League opener
- Election could give Beverly Hills its first Iranian-born mayor
- EU approves euro494 million aid package for Ukraine
- Nigerian ruling party presidential candidate leaves for treatment
- Tandberg Television recommends Ericsson's takeover bid
- Thai government allows private TV station to stay on air pending state takeover
- Celtic fan dies after being hit by taxi in Milan
- Kawasaki Frontale downs Indonesia's Arema Malang 3-1 in Asian Champions League
- Hendrix Family Sues Over Vodka Marketing
- Jolie's adoption of Vietnamese boy should move swiftly, official says
- Jolie's adoption of Vietnamese boy should move swiftly, official says
- Japan's Urawa coasts past Indonesia's Persik in Asian Champions League
- Official Says Jolie Plans to Adopt Boy
- German utility E.On reports sharp drop in 2006 profits
- Northern Ireland votes on who should lead Catholic-Protestant administration
- EU approves Cyprus Airways restructuring plan
- Turkey denies poisoning imprisoned Kurdish rebel chief, but investigates
- New Chechen president replaces mayor of Russian region's capital
- Spanish premier defends house arrest decision for ETA prisoner in heated Senate session
- India, Pakistan pledge counter-terror cooperation despite lingering mutual suspicion
- Election could give Beverly Hills its first Iranian-born mayor
- Nigerian ruling party presidential candidate heads to Germany for medical treatment
- Foreign TV Channels Pulled in Kashmir
- Hicks, Gillett join celebrations as Liverpool ousts Barcelona from Champions League
- U.S. woman sues for child-rearing costs after failed abortion
- Sportingbet shares soar on preliminary takeover approach
- Mundine wins WBA title after ninth-round stoppage of Soliman
- UEFA to investigate brawl at end of Valencia-Inter match
- Mundine wins WBA title after ninth-round stoppage of Soliman
- Liverpool captain Gerrard wins libel damages over Real Madrid story
- Republicans could face new ethics probes
- Saks swings to 4th-quarter profit from year-ago loss as sales jump 17 percent
- Cabinet passes anti-doping draft law
- Afghanistan's top Islamic scholars reject calls for war-crimes amnesty
- Hannover tells Swede he is free to look for another club
- Singer Faces Additional Drug Charge
- Singer Faces Additional Drug Charge
- Prosecutor issues charges linked to 2001 collapse of FIFA marketing partner
- Sydney FC edges Shanghai Shenhua 2-1
- Sydney FC edges Shanghai Shenhua 2-1
- Downhill training canceled due to heavy snowfall
- EU steps up threat of legal action against Spain over E.On-Endesa deal
- Celtic fan dies after being hit by taxi in Milan
- Eminem inks agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group
- New Dutch Muslim Cabinet minister accuses lawmaker of racially motivated political attacks
- U.S. stocks appear headed for moderately lower opening after sharp gains Tuesday
- Spanish premier defends house arrest decision for ETA prisoner in heated Senate session
- Additional drug charge lodged against singer George Michael
- Anti-labor violence in Colombia imperils U.S. free trade pact
- After loss to Italy, Scotland drops Godman for Ireland game
- Mundine wins WBA title after ninth-round stoppage of Soliman
- Mundine wins WBA title after ninth-round stoppage of Soliman
- Mundine wins WBA title after ninth-round stoppage of Soliman
- Jason Wahler to Go to Jail for Beatings
- Sportingbet shares soar on preliminary takeover approach
- World Bank will provide US$130 million to Burundi this year
- French mayor offers to sell his political support to the highest bidder
- Celtic fan dies after being hit by taxi in Milan
- Singer Faces Additional Drug Charge
- Danish doubles champions need 10 match points to get through first round
- Major airline crashes in Indonesia in recent years
- Syrian president slates parliamentary elections for April 22
- Cypriot economy grows at 3.5 percent in fourth quarter 2006
- Exxon Mobil plans 20 new global projects in next 3 years
- Reality TV star Jason Wahler gets 2 months in jail for the beating of 2 men in LA last year
- Asian Champions League: Foolad beats Al Ittihad 2-1
- Famed Russian cellist Mstislav Rostropovich discharged from hospital: reports
- Analysts say Latvia's measures to combat economic overheating may be too late
- Enel CEO Fulvio Conti says moves on Endesa is friendly, aimed at cooperation
- Euro, yen slightly higher against U.S. dollar
- Analysts say Latvia's measures to combat economic overheating may be too late
- Exxon Mobil plans 20 new global projects in next 3 years
- Obama camp says his actions did not benefit companies he invested in
- Enel CEO Fulvio Conti says moves on Endesa is friendly, aimed at cooperation
- EU monetary chief urges European nations to use economic growth to rein in debt
- U.S. stocks little changed, looking for direction after big plunge, partial recovery
- Shakeup at Carrefour buoys shares
- Slovak soccer federation official facing up to 8 years in prison for alleged bribery
- Norway's new offshore oil giant to be named StatoilHydro
- Prosecutor issues charges linked to 2001 collapse of FIFA marketing partner
- Airbus chief asks politicians not to interfere
- Slovak soccer federation official facing up to 8 years in prison for alleged bribery
- Medical school serving minority students to sue LA County over downsizing of troubled hospital
- Rostropovich Discharged From Hospital
- Exxon Mobil plans 20 new global projects in next 3 years
- Famed Russian cellist Mstislav Rostropovich discharged from a Moscow hospital, report says
- Israeli hospitals organize to prevent spread of deadly infection, experts calm public
- Shakira signs off on SEAT compact; transparent roadster draws double-takes
- Carrefour chairman resigned, according to news reports
- UEFA charges Valencia, Inter and players for brawl at end of Champions League match
- Shakeup at Carrefour as chairman Vandevelde resigns
- Germany says corporate bankruptcies dropped to six-year low in 2006
- Atlanta remains busiest airport for passengers, flights, ratings say
- Oil prices jump after unexpected drop in U.S. crude oil inventories last week
- Platform for Liz Hurley Party Demolished
- Managing directors named for Salzburg's 2014 bid
- New French law aimed to crack down on 'happy slapping' takes effect
- Exxon Mobil plans 20 new global projects in next 3 years
- Corus shareholders vote overwhelmingly in favor of Tata takeover
- Mayor of Russian Far East's largest city arrested amid probe into land deal
- Three U.S. governors make unannounced trip to Iraq
- Nigerian ruling party presidential candidate heads to Germany for medical treatment
- Jetliner bursts into flames in Indonesia killing at least 21, 115 survive
- Asian Champions League: Foolad Sepahan beats Al Ittihad 2-1
- Deputy prime minister says Iraq needs new management system to handle its budget
- Matsuzaka's secret pitch awes Marlins
- Bangladesh defeat stuns Fleming, New Zealand
- Lakers' mistakes give Wolves win
- Valencia victory marred by brawl
- Liverpool ousts defending European champion
- Sidlines
- Chinese lawmakers demand Olympic recall for Tian
- San Jose escapes from Wild
- Royal Hsinchu presents Sakura Feast
- 'I don't want to sleep alone' to make premiere here March 23
- CLA recommends excursion spots
- Spring Sweets at Cha Lounge
- F4 helps promote Taiwan tourism
- CAL, WVT join hands in charity project
- Ambassador launches dining promotion
- In Brief
- Japanese ready for early start of cherry blossoms
- Research finds Atkins diet as most effective
- Stress seen to make teens' pimples worse
- Taiex finishes higher, following Wall Street gains
- Yen almost flat in Asia trade as global markets stabilize
- PRC adviser sees 10% growth, stronger yuan
- Dow Jones, Nasdaq climb 1.3%, 1.9% respectively
- In Brief
- PetroChina plans US$6.5b fuel, chemical project in West China
- Haitians sent over US$1.65b home in 2006
- Absolut Vodka sale makes suitors drool
- VoIP equipment shipping saw steady growth in 2006
- Value of VoIP shipments rose nearly 34% in Q4 of last year
- Lenovo Group sues Clevo, for alleged infringements
- Citibank begins 10th annual lecture series
- NXP brings high-quality images to the increasingly mobile world
- Index shows women less bullish
- Paulson upbeat on 'very strong' global economy
- In Brief
- Suspected Muslim insurgents kill two Buddhists in Thailand
- India suspects Pakistani man played role in train bombing, official says
- Philippine court orders Manila to remove oil depot
- North Korea and Japan blame each other over canceled talks
- Philippine troops pull out after clashes with rebels
- Indonesia cranks up rescue efforts after earthquakes
- In Brief
- Mauritania protests to Libya over Gaddafi comments
- Government surveillance plan causes controversy in Sweden
- Cherokees eject blacks from tribe
- Brazil farm workers invade paper, pulp plantations
- Calderon pledges 100 actions
- Libby convicted of lying, obstructing leak probe
- Illegal immigrants to UK to be denied benefits
- Schools with big names aren't always the best
- Why the British outclass us in acting
- Lessons of being wrong on Iraq
- Growth of Christianity in South Korea seen as a 'miracle'
- French electorate weighs Royal's feminist and feminine attributes
- Experts still questioning environmental benefits of nuclear power
- In Brief
- Court orders Education Ministry to apologize for rude e-mail
- New system of insurance set to begin next year
- Banks must release big defaulters' data, Su states
- Ex-supporters may file suit against Shih
- 'E-business helper' to kick off in April
- Foreigners busted in dope operation
- Prosecutors drop Chou's libel lawsuit against Luo and others
- Chang leaves TSU, criticizing party chairman
- DPP heavyweights fail to agree on poll format
- Su slams Legislature for budget delays
- Group opposes coastal freeway
- Su says NT$40b to be spent on plan to extend education
- Indonesian jetliner bursts into flames on landing, at least 21 dead
- Suicide bombers massacre Shiite pilgrims
- U.S. singles out human rights violators
- Lu demands apology from wire service
- Wang, Ma agree to join forces for 2008 assault
- Baltic Sea region to warm sharply in 21st century
- Nobel winner seeks government deeds to match words
- Ruling lawmakers urge expulsion of AP reporter over scum story
- Prosecutors seek heavy sentences for Rebar founder and family
- Acting KMT chair to run for party leadership
- AP, CNN to address veep's protest over 'scum' story
- Expect revenue on data protection and recovery management market to triple by 2011, says IDC
- The Parable of the Fig Tree (Part I)
- Registration of graduates in global Phil-Jobnet System assured, says DOLE
- NXP unveils mobile platform to deliver concurrent Bluetooth and Wireless LAN connectivity
- EMC advances enterprise interoperability for the Microsoft platform
- TI and Ideaworks3D extend capabilities of OMAP gaming platform
- A new Silk Road in the making
- Asia's economy remains in good shape, says StanChart economist
- Macau aims to raise Taiwanese arrivals by eight percent in 2007
- DPP bigwigs register for primary
- Yukos bankruptcy supervisor nominated for board of state oil company
- Rosie Says She's Treated for Depression
- Boeing chief financial officer says 787 Dreamliner remains on schedule
- Anti-labor violence in Colombia imperils U.S. free trade pact
- No free soccer on TV? Putin calls on top government official to intervene
- West Virginia steel industry labor union will vote on joining United Steelworkers
- Celtic fan dies after being hit by taxi in Milan
- Shakeup at Carrefour with chairman out
- Japan, North Korea to resume talks on normalizing ties
- Suspected meteorite crashes through bedroom window of Illinois home
- Oil prices jump after unexpected drop in U.S. crude oil inventories last week
- Star Jones Reynolds Lands at Court TV
- Colbert, Greenspan BookExpo Speakers
- American investors in takeover talks with Coventry City
- Mexico's president announces anti-crime plan in wake of police chief's killing
- London's FTSE-100 index closes up 18 points at 6,156.5
- European stock markets end higher for second day running
- Klitschko out to prove something in title fight against Austin
- Relatives mourn, cleanup begins after Indonesian earthquake kills 52
- Betis fails with appeal over stadium closure
- Kosovo, Serbian leaders receive amended U.N. plan, remain deeply divided
- Anti-labor violence in Colombia imperils U.S. free trade pact
- Philippine communist rebels brace for crackdown after signing of anti-terrorism law
- Some Coins Lack 'In God We Trust'
- Centuries-old tradition of non-elected gentry holding political power put to vote
- Understrength Australia susceptible to defeat, says Pietersen
- BookExpo speakers include Alan Greenspan, Stephen Colbert and Ian McEwan
- Stocks little changed, looking for direction after big plunge, partial recovery
- After `The View' episode, Star Jones Reynolds gets her own daily talk show on Court TV
- Producer Timbaland Wants to Save Britney
- Italian government backs Euro 2012 bid
- Senior member of German far-right party acquitted at incitement trial
- Exxon Mobil plans 20 new global projects in next 3 years
- Lyon's domination at home doesn't help Champions League ambitions
- Producer Timbaland on Britney Spears: `I want her to be in my camp, to be around Justin'
- Indonesian jetliner crash-lands, bursts into flames; at least 21 dead, over 100 survive
- Centuries-old tradition of non-elected gentry holding political power put to vote
- Obama says he did not know he had invested in companies supported by political backers
- Ohio reaches $144 million settlement with Time Warner
- Obama says he did not know he had invested in companies supported by political backers
- U.S. corporate leaders upbeat about business prospects
- `October Road' Gets Plum Midseason Spot
- Asian Champions League: Al Zawra'a beats Al Arabi 1-0
- Asian Champions League: Al Wahda beats Al Rayyan 1-0
- Fox Entertainment Group names Dan Fawcett president of digital media
- Asian Champions League: Al Shabab beats Al Ain 2-0
- Central Bank says officials seeking information on Maradona's finances
- Kosovo, Serbian leaders receive amended U.N. plan, remain deeply divided
- Rocker says he didn't have HGH prescription
- AIDS clinic dispute in Puerto Rico forces rationing of medicine
- Vid-Games: New EA Boss; Last Xbox Game?
- Vid-Games: Female Fighters Center Stage
- Brazil's president says sex education helps combat teenage pregnancy, AIDS
- Central Bank says officials seeking information on Maradona's finances
- United States beats China 2-1 in Algarve Cup
- Most parts of the U.S. see modest growth, but sluggish pockets exist
- Video Game: `Crackdown' Packs a Punch
- Jason Wahler to Go to Jail for Beatings
- Shiriaev banned for two years by Russian ski federation for doping
- State Department to Kazakhstan: Be nice to Borat
- Boeing says 787 passenger jet on track for August test flight, May 2008 rollout
- Oil prices jump after unexpected drop in U.S. crude oil inventories last week
- Reality TV star Jason Wahler gets 2 months in jail for the beating of 2 men in LA last year
- Saha injury leaves Manchester United with one fit striker
- Central Bank says Argentine court seeking information on Maradona's finances
- U.S. to Kazakhstan: Be Nice to Borat
- Lower house of Italy's parliament postpones vote on Afghan mission after running out of time
- CONCACAF will push to host 2018 World Cup
- Central Bank says Argentine court seeking information on Maradona's finances
- U.S. Mint goof: Unknown number of new dollar coins missing "In God We Trust"
- Same tournament 5 months later, different course
- British legislators vote support for fully elected House of Lords
- Town mayor's body exhumed for an unusual 3rd autopsy after shooting
- Consumer borrowing increases in January
- Jockeying continues as Mackey blows through Ophir
- Norway upsets Germany, United States beats China in Algarve Cup
- State Dept. Has Borat Message
- Wheldon tops IndyCar open testing
- SEC freezes $3M in Latvian account allegedly linked to hacked online brokerage accounts
- Official Says Jolie Plans to Adopt Boy
- Another Kariya wins Finnish league's scoring title
- After flap over phony academic credentials, Wikipedia to ask some writers to share real names
- Ames brother to go it alone
- Exxon holds talks with Guyana's president ahead of ruling in border dispute
- Iraqi TV journalist killed in car bombing
- Picoult's New Novel Plays With Emotions
- Alaska Theater Does 'Macbeth' in Tlingit
- Makaay scores quickest goal in Champions League history
- Asian Champions League: Karama rallies in second half to beat Al Sadd 2-1
- Oil prices jump after unexpected drop in U.S. crude oil inventories last week
- Bryant gets another suspension for striking a player
- Department says films, plays were victims of human rights abuses
- Brazilian protesters invade corporations ahead of Bush visit
- Italian Serie A Moving to Fox in U.S.
- Asian Champions League: Late goal gives Al Kuwait 1-1 draw with Al Hilal
- IBM to spend $50 million for employees' financial education and planning
- Lance Bass Writes `Out of Sync' Memoir
- Deutsche Boerse execs resign from German stock exchange operator, company says
- Former 'N Sync singer Lance Bass' memoir to be published this year
- Rosie Says She's Treated for Depression
- New French Law Aimed at `Happy Slapping'
- New Zealand central bank lifts key interest rate, warns more may be needed
- Sniper Kills Comic Book Hero
- Possible Ban Aids Comeback for Teapacks
- Sony to launch virtual worlds as part of 'Game 3.0' push
- British legislators favor proposal for elected House of Lords
- Drugstore chain Walgreen Co. sued for job bias against blacks
- Man, 91, Challenges Jack LaLanne, 92
- British legislators favor proposal for elected House of Lords
- Champions League: PSV advances to quarterfinals with 1-1 draw at Arsenal
- Artist's cast-iron figures of naked men allowed to remain on English beach
- Champions League: Manchester United beats Lille 1-0 to reach quarterfinals
- ICC approves replacements for Akhtar, Asif in Pakistan squad
- ICC approves replacements for Akhtar, Asif in Pakistan squad
- U.S. stocks end modestly lower as investors weigh economic data
- Sniper Kills Comic Book Hero
- Man: Suspected Pot Pipe Really 'My Bomb'
- Man Uses Fake $50 for Girl Scout Cookies
- Shake up at Carrefour with chairman out
- Champions League: Bayern advances on away goals after beating Real Madrid 2-1
- Student's Dum Dum Dress Wins Art Award
- Gold and silver up on gains in crude oil, weaker dollar
- Rep. Ellison talks up 'American values' in State Department outreach program
- Champions League: PSV advances to quarterfinals with 1-1 draw at Arsenal
- Venezuela arrests retired general for allegedly plotting to oust Chavez
- Champions League: Manchester United beats Lille 1-0 to reach quarterfinals
- Microsoft chairman urges lawmakers to improve U.S. schools, reform immigration laws
- Underage Drinker Offers Police $17 Bribe
- Sepahan salves Iran's pride with victory over Al Ittihad
- Kenny Loggins inducted into Hollywood's RockWalk
- Champions League: AC Milan edges Celtic 1-0 in extra time to advance to quarterfinals
- AIDS clinic dispute in Puerto Rico forces rationing of medicine
- Bush says medical neglect of U.S. troops will not be tolerated
- Police: Man Brings Daughter in Scheme
- Nuggets' Anthony and Fiancee Have Baby
- U.S. consumer borrowing increases in January
- Champions League: Manchester United beats Lille 1-0 to reach quarterfinals
- World Cup teams evacuated from hotel amid tear gas leak
- Champions League: AC Milan edges Celtic 1-0 in extra time to advance to quarterfinals
- Champions League: Bayern advances on away goals after beating Real Madrid 2-1
- Foyt's 50 years in IRL to be honored this year
- FBI says number of mortgage fraud investigations have almost doubled in past 3 years
- U.S. official says stability in Bangladesh needed to keep it from becoming terrorist haven
- A Distant Kevin Kline Stars As `Lear'
- Brazilian protesters invade corporations ahead of Bush visit
- Dollar slips against the yen, euro ahead of ECB meeting
- Movie fans prefer theater experience to watching at home, survey says
- Champions League: PSV advances to quarterfinals with 1-1 draw at Arsenal
- Argentina high court holds AFA responsible for stadium violence
- Champions League: AC Milan edges Celtic 1-0 in extra time to advance to quarterfinals
- Man, 91, Challenges Jack LaLanne, 92
- India's Yuvraj Singh glad to be back for World Cup
- India's Yuvraj Singh glad to be back for World Cup
- Champions League: PSV advances to quarterfinals with 1-1 draw at Arsenal
- Shift in market may hit makers of cell-phone chips
- Champions League: Bayern advances on away goals after beating Real Madrid 2-1
- Northern Ireland votes on who should lead Catholic-Protestant administration
- Asia licks Europe all over first day of All England
- Northern Ireland votes on who should lead Catholic-Protestant administration
- Beating England doesn't count until the World Cup starts, says Gilchrist
- Beating England doesn't count until the World Cup starts, says Gilchrist
- Movie Fans Prefer the Theater Experience
- Asian Champions League: Neftchi Fergana beats Al Najaf 1-0
- Bryant gets another suspension for striking a player
- Hunter suspended 10 games for positive drug test
- Champions League: AC Milan edges Celtic 1-0 in extra time to advance to quarterfinals
- Champions League: Bayern advances on away goals after beating Real Madrid 2-1
- Hunter suspended 10 games for positive drug test
- Manchester United, Bayern, PSV, Milan reach quarterfinals
- Champions League: Manchester United beats Lille 1-0 to reach quarterfinals
- Ecuador election tribunal votes to dismiss 57 congressmen
- Hunter suspended 10 games for positive drug test
- Henry tears groin muscle on comeback in Champions League game
- U.S. senators propose pressuring Pakistan to fight terror
- Monsanto, Solae will develop Omega-3 soybeans
- Mr. Woods goes to Washington
- Duke Grad Build Beer Tossing Frige
- Duke Grad Builds Beer Tossing Frige
- Proposal to allow imports of cheaper drugs re-emerges in U.S. Congress
- Duke Grad Builds Beer Tossing Frige
- Bangladeshi men pledge to fight acid attacks against women
- Major airline crashes in Indonesia in recent years
- More than 100 survive after jet crash-lands, bursts into flames in Indonesia
- South Africa go back to basics after Ireland scare
- Star Jones Reynolds Lands at Court TV
- Japanese opposition calls on prime minister to acknowledge WWII sex slaves
- Lance Bass Writes `Out of Sync' Memoir
- When a miss becomes a choke
- Google wins key ruling in patent dispute over Earth software
- Duke Grad Builds Beer Tossing Frige
- New French law aimed to crack down on 'happy slapping' takes effect
- EU Summit: Leaders set to squabble over 50th birthday unity declaration
- Ecuador election tribunal votes to fire 57 congressmen in showdown over constitution
- British legislators favor proposal for elected House of Lords
- Turning wickets could stump cricket's biggest hitters
- Turning wickets could stump cricket's biggest hitters
- Northern Ireland votes on who should lead Catholic-Protestant administration
- Largest US homebuilder D.R. Horton executive sees trouble through 2007
- Bush deflects pardon talk as convicted Cheney aide Libby prepares request for new trial
- Town mayor's body exhumed for an unusual 3rd autopsy after shooting
- Chinese coal mine explosion kills 15
- CVRD 4Q profit up 28 percent, 2006 profit soars 29 percent
- Missing packages containing body parts located, DHL says
- UCLA official, associate accused of selling body parts donated to university for research
- Pakistan gets reinforcements confirmed, after hotel scare
- Breathtaking views _ and yawning crevasses _ on Mont Blanc's famed Vallee Blanche glacier run
- Jamestown's 400th stirs a new view of the Pocahontas legacy
- Secret gardens: Tours reveal the beauty that a casual stroll might miss
- Following the footsteps of horror icon H.P. Lovecraft in Providence
- Senate Democrats threaten to tie jet fighter delivery to better anti-terrorism by Pakistan
- Brazil's Maracana stadium to be modified to host World Cup qualifier
- Idahoans Call Capitol, and Jesus Answers
- Hill and McGraw Rev Up for `07 Tour
- Chicago shows its Olympic face to USOC visitors
- Faith Hill and Tim McGraw ready to return for another summer Soul2Soul tour
- Comic Strip Returns After Protest
- Kenny Loggins Inducted Into RockWalk
- Paulson crusades for greater opening of China's cloistered financial markets
- Paulson crusades for greater opening of China's cloistered financial markets
- Duke Grad Builds Beer Tossing Fridge
- Copa Libertadores: Liga de Quito beats Colo Colo 3-1
- Chinese lawmakers take up measure to end tax breaks for foreign investors
- Chinese lawmakers take up measure to end tax breaks for foreign investors
- Duke Grad Builds Beer Tossing Fridge
- South Korea to lower quarantine standards for American beef imports
- Kenny Loggins Inducted Into RockWalk
- Hill and McGraw Rev Up for '07 Tour
- Paulson pushes China on trade barriers
- Paulson pushes China on trade barriers
- Kenny Loggins Inducted Into RockWalk
- China introduces landmark property law
- China introduces landmark property law
- South Korea to lower quarantine standards for American beef imports
- South Korea to lower quarantine standards for American beef imports
- Australian forecasters issue cyclone warning, mining companies shut down
- Australian forecasters issue cyclone warning, mining companies shut down
- Woman Awakens After 6 Years, Slips Back
- Singer Jennifer Hudson makes guest appearance at UN awards ceremony
- Election could give Beverly Hills its first Iranian-born mayor
- Bush says U.S. does not get credit for its generosity in Latin America
- Woman Allegedly Lived With Dead Roommate
- Avalanche win 5th straight, Stastny equals rookie points record
- Man Burns Genitals in 'Jackass' Stunt
- Copa Libertadores: Deportes Tolima beats Cerro Porteno 1-0
- Man, 91, Challenges Jack LaLanne, 92
- Flamengo routs Madureira to win Gunaabara Cup
- Woman Awakens After 6 Years, Slips Back
- Ecuador election tribunal votes to fire 57 congressmen in showdown over constitution
- No. 5 seed Dementieva withdraws from Indian Wells
- Missing packages containing body parts located, DHL says
- In Takotna, Iditarod mushers are like family
- Man Burns Genitals in 'Jackass' Stunt
- Hill and McGraw Rev Up for '07 Tour
- Malaysian leader vows not to sacrifice national interests in FTA with the U.S.
- Bangladesh arrests ex-prime minister's son in anti-corruption drive
- Malaysian opposition politician arrested at protest over village demolition
- Robbery Suspect Wears Bag in Court
- US State Department says films, plays were victims of human rights abuses
- Woman Awakens After 6 Years, Slips Back
- Hill and McGraw Rev Up for '07 Tour
- James racks 41 and Cavs down Pistons
- South Korea reports fresh bird flu outbreak in poultry
- Oil prices steady above US$61 a barrel after surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories
- North Korea accuses Japan of intensifying suppression of Koreans who support Pyongyang
- Hudson Makes Appearance at U.N. Ceremony
- Does the Christian Coalition have a prayer in 2008 campaign?
- Bangladesh arrests ex-prime minister's son in anti-corruption drive
- Chilean women make notable gains under Bachelet, though discrimination remains
- Copa Libertadores: America destroys Banfield
- John Popper Arrested in Washington
- Indian movie star Shah Rukh Khan says he could turn director
- No. 5 seed Dementieva withdraws from Indian Wells
- James racks 41 and Cavs down Pistons
- Microsoft executive in charge of Live Search to leave company
- South Africans prosper, Aussies bicker as Super 14 reaches round six
- China softball team demotes U.S. coach
- Software company Take-Two shares surge as investor group seeks to replace CEO, board
- Woman Awakens After 6 Years, Slips Back
- Paulson pushes China on trade barriers
- Strong earthquake hits seas off Japan's eastern coast; no tsunami danger
- South Korea, U.S. try again to beat looming free trade deadline
- New Zealand stocks rise slightly as buyers stay on sidelines
- Philippine shares drop as investors cash in on gains
- U.N. urges Malaysians to stop looking at refugees as criminals
- Blues Traveler's Popper arrested in Washington state; police say they found weapons, drugs
- US defense secretary says commander in Iraq will get more troops for Baghdad buildup
- Laos claims first human death from bird flu
- Australian rugby makes new contract offer to Tuqiri
- Avalanche win 5th straight, Stastny equals rookie points record
- General Electric's Japan finance company scales back operations
- U.S. free trade negotiator says Congress wants South Korea's beef market fully open
- James racks 41 and Cavs down Pistons
- General Electric's Japan finance company scales back operations
- China introduces landmark property law
- Hurley, new husband Nayar head to desert fort for wedding serenades
- North Korea reports foot and mouth disease outbreak, culls hundreds of cattle
- James racks 41 and Cavs down Pistons
- U.S. free trade negotiator says Congress wants South Korea's beef market fully open
- Laos claims first human death from bird flu
- China plans test flights for first homemade jet airliner next March
- British TV actor John Inman of "Are You Being Served?" dies at age 71
- U.S. group protests dog extermination plan in Chinese town
- Paulson says China's path to prosperity lies in opening up its financial sector
- Paulson says China's path to prosperity lies in opening up its financial sector
- Retail and luxury group PPR reports 28 percent rise in 2006 net profit
- Japanese stocks rally on gains in Toyota, Canon, other exporters
- Japanese stocks rally on gains in Toyota, Canon, other exporters
- Films Listed Among Human Rights Victims
- China says U.S. actions in Iraq violate human rights
- Italian lower house of parliament to vote on Afghan mission
- Carrefour reports 3.3 percent rise in 2006 profit amid boardroom shake-up
- Taiwan shares rise on food, transport stocks gains
- Bolivian president says nationalization won't hurt investors
- Australian shares flat in nervous trade
- Thailand claims first elephant birth in Asia using artificial insemination
- Japanese empress attends flower show while recuperating from stress-induced ailments
- General Electric's Japan finance company scales back operations
- South Korea to lower quarantine standards for American beef imports
- South Korean shares rise led by brokerage stocks, Posco
- Woman Awakens After 6 Years, Slips Back
- Bangladesh arrests ex-prime minister's son in anti-corruption drive
- U.N. urges Malaysians to stop looking at refugees as criminals
- U.N. urges Malaysians to stop looking at refugees as criminals
- Polls show France's presidential race a tight three-way battle
- 2,000 police begin training to deal with Euro 2008 soccer hooliganism
- Merkel urges action to combat climate change ahead of EU energy summit
- Insurer Aegon reports fourth quarter earnings up 19 percent
- Kurdish politician in Turkey charged with engaging in separatist propaganda
- Energy giant Suez posts 43.5 percent jump in net profit for 2006
- Dollar rises against yen as Japanese stocks rally
- Dollar rises against yen as Japanese stocks rally
- U.S. and Canada agree on joint label for herbicide imports
- Ballot counting begins in Northern Ireland election for Catholic-Protestant power-sharing
- Fortis fourth quarter earnings jump 63 percent
- China shares rise amid launch of new securities funds; yuan up against dollar
- China shares rise amid launch of new securities funds; yuan up against dollar
- Philippine shares drop as investors cash in on gains
- Philippine left-wing parties accused of diverting funds to communist rebels
- Independent report calls for radical overhaul of Britain's drug policy
- U.S. university graduate tries to reclaim college life with beer-tossing fridge
- German court throws out conviction of man who used swastikas in anti-Nazi material
- Indonesian shares end up on gains in most Asian markets
- Women's Day in Afghanistan only a distant dream for millions still abused
- Hong Kong shares rise, led by HK Exchanges, Swire Pacific earnings
- Women's Day in Afghanistan only a distant dream for millions still abused
- Investigators probe Indonesian jetliner fire as forensic teams identify dead
- HBOS, Tom Hunter agree to buy homebuilder Crest Nicholson in 715 million pound deal
- Czech airline CSA reports net loss of euro14.1 million in 2006
- Capello in firing line after Madrid's Champions League exit
- Germany's Lufthansa reports sharp rise in 2006 earnings
- SKorean president urges opposition party to accept his proposal on double-term presidency
- Slumping Marseille looks to get back on track at leader Lyon
- Chirac to speak to nation Sunday, likely to say he won't seek re-election
- Official: Dalai Lama's return to Tibet very unlikely unless he gives up independence bid
- Philippine police urge left-wing lawmaker to surrender and face murder charges
- EU's foreign policy chief stresses need for reform in Ukraine
- Sharon Stone Speaks at University Event
- Lawyers urge appeals court to throw out conviction of German who used swastikas in anti-Nazi material
- Microsoft signs up first licensee for code EU ordered it to share in 2004
- Singapore shares rise 2.1 percent
- Lawyers urge appeals court to throw out conviction of German who used swastikas in anti-Nazi material
- Malaysian leader vows not to sacrifice national interests in FTA with the U.S.
- Malaysian leader vows not to sacrifice national interests in FTA with the U.S.
- Pakistan hails return of priceless Buddhist antiquities from US
- Iran releases most of the women detained for a peaceful protest; 3 still jailed
- U.N., EU urge end to violence, discrimination against women on International Women's Day
- Fraser, Liang lead after first round of Singapore Masters
- Philippine left-wing parties accused of diverting funds to communist rebels
- Lack of testing helps make HGH the drug of choice
- Taiwan indicts fugitive businessman, children in financial scandal
- Iran releases most of the women detained for a peaceful protest; 3 still jailed
- Barcelona and Madrid seek consolation from standout clash
- Iraqi leaders upset over Arab League comments as Baghdad conference approaches
- Euro down before ECB rates meeting
- Thai shares up slightly on lackluster trading
- BMW posts 28 percent increase in net profit for 2006
- Tokyo, Hong Kong shares rally as most Asian markets continue to recover from selloff
- Lower house of Italy's parliament votes to keep troops in Afghanistan
- Ronaldo to face former club in Milan derby
- Virginia candidate will not conceal his nude photo shoot for Playgirl magazine
- Man Burns Genitals in 'Jackass' Stunt
- Greek inflation unchanged at 2.7 percent in February
- Woman Awakens After 6 Years, Slips Back
- Duke Grad Builds Beer Tossing Fridge
- Refrigerator Will Toss You Can of Beer
- German labor costs slow to lowest level since 2005 in fourth quarter
- Bank of England keeps interest rates steady at 5.25 percent
- North Korea accuses Japan of intensifying suppression of Koreans who support Pyongyang
- Sharon Stone speaks of service at university honors luncheon
- Manchester United confirms Silvestre has dislocated shoulder
- Valencia midfielder Baraja could miss rest of the season
- Woman Awakens After 6 Years, Slips Back
- Japanese empress attends flower show while recuperating from stress-induced ailments
- U.S. man burns genitals while copying stunt in 'Jackass' movie
- Bayern faces crucial game in 'week of truth'
- In aftermath of markets' volatility, ECB set to raise key interest rate
- Nigerian ruling-party presidential candidate to return home after health care
- Bayern faces crucial game in 'week of truth'
- Turkish courts target Kurdish leaders in latest conflict with ethnic minority
- Oil prices waver after surprise drop in US crude inventories
- Poll shows Israelis want Olmert out and early elections
- ECB raises key interest rate to 3.75 percent
- Half Ton Man Continues Weight Loss
- ECB raises key interest rate to 3.75 percent, seventh increase since December 2005
- India farmer finds fame with chicken-eating calf
- India farmer finds fame with chicken-eating calf
- Merkel calls for 'good jobs' as Europe looks for more jobs
- Henrik Larsson returning to Sweden just when United needs him most
- Turkish court charges 31 Kurdish women, Kurdish politician with separatist propaganda
- Middlesbrough hoping to take advantage of Man United's problems in FA Cup
- In controlled political system, Russian regional voting sets stage for Putin's exit
- Lower house of Italy's parliament votes to keep troops in Afghanistan
- Bosnian Serb sentenced to 10 years in prison for war crimes
- Edwards fastest, defending world champion Hayden struggles in MotoGP practice
- English Soccer Fixtures
- Germany's NADA chief leaving
- BMW posts 28 percent increase in net profit for 2006
- Airbus wins first firm orders for new A350
- U.S. jobless claims fall to lowest level in a month
- CBS Makes Change at Struggling Newscast
- India Farmer Has Cow That Eats Chickens
- India Farmer Has Cow That Eats Chickens
- Bird flu confirmed in 6 more areas of Afghanistan
- Bird flu confirmed in 6 more areas of Afghanistan
- Tintin studio says Spielberg's DreamWorks to bring cartoon hero to big screen
- Chelsea, Liverpool hope to avoid each other in Champions League draw
- U.S. negotiator says approval of free trade deal with South Korea hinges on beef imports
- Stone Entered Beauty Pageant on $50 Bet
- Independent report calls for radical overhaul of Britain's drug policy
- U.S. stock futures suggest higher open as Asia rallies
- Ecuador election tribunal votes to fire 57 congressmen in showdown over constitution
- DreamWorks to Make Movie About Tintin
- Iran releases most of the women detained for a peaceful protest; 3 still jailed
- Rossi fastest in practice for Qatar GP
- DreamWorks to Make Movie About Tintin
- U.S. retailers report disappointing sales in February
- Greek critics lash Hollywood's ancient epic '300'
- Cycling season to start under cloud of infighting, doping
- Lin advances to quarterfinals at All England
- Five convicted, given probation for burning copy of Anne Frank's diary; two acquitted
- Ballot counting begins in Northern Ireland election for Catholic-Protestant power-sharing
- Sweden wants to give intelligence agency right to spy on e-mails
- Arsenal aiming low after exiting three competitions in two weeks
- Hoffmann fastest in men's World Cup downhill training
- Wal-Mart raises dividend 31 percent to return $3.6 billion to shareholders in fiscal 2008
- World marks International Women's day by honoring women _ and pledging to improve their status
- ECB's Trichet: We listen to the U.S. Fed, not Alan Greenspan
- Boeing receives orders for 6 freighter planes from German shipper DHL
- Danish central bank raises key lending rate a quarter-point, mirroring ECB move
- Actress Continues Opulent Wedding Tour
- Bush heads to Latin America Thursday to counter vision of left-leaning leaders like Chavez
- Six Nations: Italy coach benches Scanavacca against Wales
- Poiree wins fourth straight World Cup race
- Estonia's left-leaning Center Party drops out of coalition talks
- McDonald's global same-store sales rise 5.7 percent in February
- Insurance losses to rise with global warming, says Swiss Re report
- Norwegian named chief executive of South African Premier League
- France could be set for record score against ailing England in Six Nations
- Gerry Adams elected to Northern Ireland Assembly amid strong Sinn Fein vote
- U.S. companies meet Indian officials, private players after key civilian nuclear deal
- Engine maker Navistar resumes diesel engine shipments to Ford truck plant
- Europe-based ventures seek to revolutionize TV
- First winners declared in Northern Ireland election for Catholic-Protestant power-sharing
- Rioting breaks out in Athens during student protest, at least 10 hurt
- Who will be France's next president? Even pollsters say it's a mystery
- Black lawmakers urge Georgia to apologize for slavery
- Brazil protesters take to streets for Bush visit
- NYSE Regulation disciplines 2 firms; $100,000 fine for Swiss American Securities
- Sweden wants to give intelligence agency right to spy on e-mails
- U.S. retailers report disappointing sales in February
- Chilean women make notable gains under Bachelet, though discrimination remains
- Spain and Portugal to launch single energy market before July 2008
- U.S. official defends NATO role in Afghanistan but says more can be done
- Black lawmakers urge Georgia to apologize for slavery
- Democratic Unionist chief Ian Paisley re-elected to Northern Ireland Assembly
- Some foods just seem to go with coffee
- While known for reds, Chile also produces whites
- U.S. man burns genitals while copying stunt
- Singer's stage name rhymes with 'witch' - yet she's anything but
- Caribbean dancehall music heats up Taipei
- Events
- Theater
- Concerts
- Live Music
- Clubs &Pubs
- Hotels
- Museums
- Galleries
- This week's picks
- How the movies can cannibalize a great character
- The making of Hannibal
- Trust me, you're not Henry Kissinger
- A full-blooded, testosterone-spiked film
- Visually impaired marathon runner Henry Wanyoike spreads message of hope
- Federer hopes to make history at Indian Wells Masters Series
- Jackman, DiPenta lead as Ducks waddle over Coyotes
- Yankees prep for another crazy season
- LeBron leads Cavs over Pistons
- Capello rues giving away two to Bayern
- Bargain-hunting pushes Taiex up by 1.24 percent
- New Taiwan dollar rises as exporters return profits
- Wall Street closes lower, uninspired by Fed's poll
- Expect revenue on data protection and recovery management market to triple, says IDC
- China must open financial markets faster, says Paulson; yuan strengthens
- Citigroup, local bank reportedly in 'aggressive' talks over stake
- Asia trade with Mideast, Africa found increasing
- Policy mishaps viewed as Asia's 2007 key risks
- In Brief
- Laos confirms its first human bird flu death
- United Nations urges Malaysians to stop looking at refugees as criminals
- Experts struggle to identify bodies from Indonesia plane crash
- Bangladeshi men vow to fight attacks
- New property law in China bolsters private ownership
- Chiang's temple and democracy
- Libby takes the fall - just following orders
- Misinterpreting the comfort women issue
- The greening of China
- Rare and endangered turtles up for sale along with small Malaysian island
- Culture clashes between U.S., Iraqi troops highlighted by delayed patrol exercise
- Guatemalan farmer, basking in success, waits for Bush
- In Brief
- CDC to sign deal for vaccine plant with Netherlands-based firm
- Taipei's prayer wheels turned in wrong direction
- Advocates protest plan to tear down sanatorium
- Ball players indicted in fixing scandal
- Dharma master wins Niwano Peace Prize
- Tourism official promotes longer stay in Asia's 'Vegas'
- Legislative speaker says joining forces with Ma not a sure thing
- Wu, Hung move to enter race for KMT chairperson
- Lawmakers brawl over CEC legislation
- Su, Yu and Hsieh register for presidential primary
- China calls U.S. actions in Iraq rights violations
- U.N. agency approves aid cuts to Iran
- Associated Press expresses regret over Lu report, offers interview
- Taiwan not to expel AP reporter, says GIO
- More than 100 indicted as Rebar probe closes
- In Brief
- Following Lovecraft's footsteps
- Britain grants Nepali Gurkhas same benefits as UK colleagues
- Ecuador decides to fire over fifty congressmen
- Iraqi Shiites targeted once more by bombers
- U.S. president ready to visit Latin America
- Ballot counting commences in Northern Ireland
- Taiwan to renew push for Rebar founder's repatriation
- KMT revokes defense minister's membership
- Hsieh favors Yeh as running mate but to respect negotiation
- Global mobile phone sales grew 21 percent in 2006, says research firm
- 'Dirty data' is a business problem, not an IT problem, says Gartner
- Telecom service providers must focus on investments that provide dual benefits
- Service providers must prepare now for the software as a service wave
- Communities of trust need to combat security risks caused by increasingly collaborative business community
- Number of identity theft victims has increased more than 50 percent since 2003, says Gartner
- French wineries promoting top vintages in Taipei
- Grand Hyatt Taipei unveils Employee Concierge service
- Winners of the 2007 Financial Insights Innovation Awards announced
- The Parable of the Fig Tree (Part II)
- Pinoy Text Club
- Lu partially backs polls on candidacy
- Su receptive to matching through negotiation
- House Democrats unveil plan calling for U.S. troop pullout from Iraq by late 2008
- Bangladesh arrests ex-prime minister's son in anti-corruption drive
- London's FTSE-100 index up 71.2 points to close at 6,227.70
- Grammer, O'Hara Soar in a Loverly 'Lady'
- Defar's 3,000 indoor record ratified by IAAF
- Telecom Italia reports 6.3 percent decline in net profit
- Coach King asks Windies bowlers to tidy up their act
- Coach King asks Windies bowlers to tidy up their act
- Children with asthma should get flu shots, U.S. health officials say
- European stock markets end higher for third day running
- Kate Walsh Enjoying Success on TV Drama
- CBS Fires Katie Couric's Top Producer
- Showtime Debuts `An Inconvenient Truth'
- Cycling season to start under cloud of infighting, doping
- Sleep-weary consumers wake up pricey mattress sales
- Turkish court orders access to YouTube blocked, citing insult to Ataturk
- Canada scraps 2014 Commonwealth Games bid
- Carrefour reports 3.3 percent rise in 2006 profit amid boardroom shake-up
- Actress Kate Walsh enjoying success on TV drama `Grey's Anatomy'
- Rioting breaks out in Athens during student protest, at least 20 hurt
- Venezuela pushes ahead with ConocoPhillips, Chevron on oil project takeovers
- Iran releases most of the women detained for a peaceful protest; 3 still jailed
- Black lawmakers urge Georgia to apologize for slavery
- AP Exclusive: Afghan warlord splits with Taliban, hints at talks with Karzai government
- Kate Walsh Enjoying Success on TV Drama
- Hard-liners dominating Northern Ireland election for Catholic-Protestant power-sharing
- Iraqi Shiite leaders in a tug-of-war with Arabs over regional conference
- Ecuador police surround Congress to keep out lawmakers suspended by electoral tribunal
- Abe says ruling party to conduct new investigation into WWII military brothels
- French Interior Ministry defends controversial new law targeting 'happy slapping' fad
- Genesis Announces North American Tour
- Hard-liners dominating Northern Ireland election for Catholic-Protestant power-sharing
- Poland's government announces program to boost the birth rate, EU's lowest
- Three races this weekend could decide men's overall World Cup title
- FC Copenhagen beats Helsingborg to reach Royal League final
- Simpson Miller, Joyner-Kersee win IOC Women and Sports awards
- Ecuador police surround Congress to keep out lawmakers suspended by electoral tribunal
- Fletcher increases the pressure on Australia before final World Cup hit-out
- Third Indonesian plane accident in 2007 puts spotlight on aviation safety
- Microsoft signs up first licensee for code EU ordered it to share in 2004
- 'Survivor' winner wants tax conviction overturned
- Michael Jackson 'Wouldn't Change' Career
- Brazil protesters take to streets for Bush visit
- Iraqi Shiite leaders in a tug-of-war with Arabs over regional conference
- Barcelona, Madrid seek consolation from standout clash
- Book Critics Prizes to Be Announced
- Older Stars Feel Slighted at the Opry
- Dunga names Brazil squad for friendlies against Chile, Ghana
- Sri Lanka is the perfect yardstick for warmup match, says Bracewell
- Actor Lane Garrison charged with manslaughter for crash
- Amnesty International cartoon raises ire of Colombian government
- Security increased for World Cup teams after tear gas
- Cormac McCarthy, Dave Eggers among nominees for critics prizes
- More people used Oregon assisted-suicide law last year than year before
- Sehwag promises to repay captain Dravid for support
- `Prison Break' Actor Charged in Crash
- World marks International Women's day by honoring women, pledging to improve their status
- Book Critics Prizes to Be Announced
- Brazil official charged in NYC with $11.6M theft
- Pernod Ricard, Bacardi and Diageo in contact with Swedish government over Absolut sale
- Grammer, O'Hara Soar in a Loverly 'Lady'
- `Survivor' Case Heard in Appeals Court
- Brazil protesters take to streets for Bush visit
- Johnny Depp's ailing daughter 'much better,' publicist says
- SEC filing reveals likely reason for billionaire Warren Buffett's PetroChina defense
- `Prison Break' Actor Charged in Crash
- U.S. carbonated soft-drink sales fell in 2006 for second year in row
- Candidate Clinton calls for new GI Bill of Rights
- Colombian authorities say they have stopped rebel plans to disrupt Bush visit
- Supremes member calls for protection from impostors
- Trying to atone: Politics, history help explain stream of apologies for slavery in U.S.
- Mexico's auto industry suffers drop in sales, production
- Half Ton Man Continues Weight Loss
- Jury orders Internet phone carrier Vonage to pay $58 million to Verizon in patent case
- Wust wins 1,500 at single distance speedskating championships
- Mackey first to reach Iditarod's halfway point
- Former president stands firm on apartheid accusation against Israel
- Oil prices edge lower on warmer weather, profit-taking
- Bangladesh beats Scotland; finishes 2-0 in warmups
- Johnny Depp's Ailing Daughter Improving
- Maccabi Haifa and RCD Espanyol draw 0-0- in UEFA Cup quarter-final bid
- Irish beat Canada by seven wickets in World Cup warmup match
- Williams steers Zimbabwe to six-wicket win over Bermuda
- Refrigerator Will Toss You Can of Beer
- Lassie Saves Family From Fire, Dies
- C
- Uncooperative Croc Tests Reptile Keeper
- Zimbabwe vs. Bermuda
- Muffin-Mix Mailer Gets Community Service
- Music Review-Arcade Fire
- Actor Lane Garrison charged with manslaughter for crash
- Ireland vs. Canada
- Tintin Finally Does Tinseltown
- `Prison Break' Actor Charged in Crash
- Jury orders Vonage to pay $58 million to Verizon in patent case
- CIA leak trial, hospital scandal, Iraq war challenge public's ebbing faith in leaders
- Copper futures finish higher as stocks rise; other metals also gain
- Town Rejects `Sopranos' Filming Permit
- U.S. town rejects `Sopranos' filming permit because of depictions of Italian-Americans
- U.S. stocks climb as signs of stability cross global markets; Dow rises 68.25
- Town Rejects 'Sopranos' Filming Permit
- New Century Financial board member resigns, 1 day after criminal probe disclosed
- Festival Features Doc on Michael Moore
- Documentary at South by Southwest film festival questions Michael Moore
- Pharmacy chain CVS boosts offer for Caremark a third time
- CIA leak trial, hospital scandal, Iraq war challenge U.S. public's ebbing faith in leaders
- 'Prison Break' Actor Charged in Crash
- Irish foreign minister: Northern Ireland voters gave clear signal for devolved government
- New lawmaker leads House effort to stop sale of surplus F-14 parts to Iran
- Man Burned Trying to Copy Movie Stunt
- Brazil police clash with protesters demonstrating against Bush visit
- New Orleans the Site of New Disney Film
- FC Copenhagen vs. Brondby for Royal League final
- Disney's newest animated film will be set in New Orleans, with a black princess
- South Carolina lawmakers may cut jail time for inmates who donate organs
- `Borat' on Human Rights Victims List
- Mexican president proposes life sentences for kidnappers of women, children, elderly
- U.S. subprime lender New Century Financial to halt loan applications
- Former major leaguer Holmes linked to steroid probe
- Bangladesh beats Scotland; finishes 2-0 in warmups
- Woman Allegedly Lived With Dead Roommate
- Dollar rises against yen as Japanese stocks rally
- Venezuela awards Spain's Repsol, Japan's Teikoku natural gas licenses
- After 20 Years, Maryland City Fixes Sign
- World Bank approves US$90 million (euro68 million) loan to Brazilian beef exporter
- Ford to pay workers bonuses for quality, cost-cutting performance
- Schultz-McCarthy's serve a letdown
- CBS Hires New Chief to Boost Couric News
- `Prelude to a Kiss' Retains Its Glow
- Chris Rock Finds New Direction in Film
- Hundreds have applied to be Berkshire's investment manager
- Video game guru wants to see more happy games
- Brazil police clash with protesters demonstrating against Bush visit
- Subprime lender New Century Financial to halt loan applications
- Riots break out in Greek cities amid mass education protests
- Presidential candidate Obama pays parking tickets 17 years late
- House creates new committee to study global warming, show new emphasis on climate change
- Roots, Wolfmother Contend for Shortlist
- Woolmer finally gets his band together
- Shortlist Music Prize announces judges, contenders for annual prize to discs out of the mainstream
- Lin leads seven Asian men into All England quarterfinals
- South Africa takes confidence from record run chase ahead of World Cup
- Sevilla scrambles 2-2 draw against Shakhtar in defense of UEFA Cup
- Sixth-Grader Wins CBS Talent Contest
- 'Prison Break' Actor Charged in Crash
- World marks International Women's day by pledging to improve women's status
- Kenya vs Netherlands scores
- Blistering Barnacles! Tintin does Tinseltown; Spielberg's DreamWorks moves to bring cartoon hero to big screen
- Kramer completes Dutch sweep in speedskating championships
- Tintin Finally Does Tinseltown
- AP Exclusive: Michael Jackson says he's happy with career, despite `attempts to hurt me'
- Third Indonesian plane accident in 2007 puts spotlight on aviation safety
- House Democrats unveil plan calling for U.S. troop pullout from Iraq by late 2008
- U.S. protesters aim to take over lawmakers' offices, fight war funding
- Vancouver 2010 Olympic organizers say enough rooms in Whistler
- Brazil police clash with protesters demonstrating against Bush visit
- Upstart financial company challenging NYSE, Nasdaq
- Buffett says he welcomes discussion of PetroChina and Sudan
- 'Prison Break' Actor Charged in Crash
- Is ethanol the way to cut U.S. fuel consumption? Biofuel boom raises tough questions.
- Kresge rides 2 eagles to the lead at Innisbrook
- Baseball, DirecTV Finalize Agreement
- As another Mao-era taboo collapses, new wealth buys a fresh face
- New Rock City: Chris Rock breaks from past image with realistic, Woody Allen-like film
- Drama on high seas as tri-nation force captures 'pirates' aboard Japanese ship
- Tikolo spins Kenya to nine-run victory over Netherlands
- Actor Lane Garrison Charged in Crash
- Americans tenderly stuffing their pets with drugs
- Like human meds, pet drugs are subject of safety fears
- Stephen King tries comic books on for size in adaptation of 'Dark Tower'
- High stakes give so-called practice matches some bite
- Song writing's cool, but jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux is most happy being a song interpreter
- Singer-songwriter Sasha Dobson strays from jazz roots on her debut album
- TV networks and advertisers increasingly capitalize on viewer-created content
- 'Prison Break' Actor Charged in Crash
- Al Gore explores global warming threat on Showtime's TV premiere of `An Inconvenient Truth'
- At Washington's Shakespeare Festival, the Perseverance Theatre does `Macbeth' in Tlingit
- 'Macbeth' production explores cultural ties with Alaska Natives
- Unusual amount of campaign coverage for an election 20 months away
- Move over, rockers _ rappers make Hall of Fame, ushering in a new era for hall
- Hard-liners dominating Northern Ireland election for Catholic-Protestant power-sharing
- Struggle for Northern Ireland power-sharing since Good Friday peace deal
- Older country stars say they are being pushed offstage at the Grand Ole Opry
- From dust to design, temporary art created on dirty car windows
- Britain's next 'it' boy, Hugh Dancy, tackles Broadway in what could be breakout year
- Exhibit considers Nazi quest for master race
- Placido Domingo at 66: 'I still feel the passion'
- Video-game review: Violent `Crackdown' packs an enjoyable punch
- Girl crazy video games: Female fighters take center stage in `Gurumin,' `Izuna'
- Indonesian jetliner smashed landing gear before bursting into flames
- Europe-based ventures seek to revolutionize TV
- Head of US foreign assistance programs criticized for cuts to India, Russian NGOs
- Film review: `The Host' an intense, wickedly funny update of classic Asian monster flicks
- Jacobellis, Neilson win SBX World Cup competition
- Iraq security meeting poses risks for U.S. beyond contact with Iran, Syria
- Decade of legal abortions in South Africa sees back street operations almost eradicated
- Mexican Senate votes against president's central bank board nominee
- Actor Lane Garrison Charged in Crash
- Iraqi Shiite leaders in a tug-of-war with Arabs over regional conference
- 'Prison Break' Actor Charged in Crash
- Jaeger focuses on serving God, helping kids
- 'Prison Break' actor Garrison charged with manslaughter for crash
- Copa Libertadores: Cienciano thumps Bolivar 5-1
- Cyclone rips through town in northwestern Australia
- Phelps to set future course at world meet in Australia
- Offer on Piracy Charges: $3000 to Settle
- 61-year-old rookie musher missing along Iditarod trail
- Bush seeks to improve relations in Latin America during weeklong tour
- Rahal still unsigned in Champ Car
- House Democrats' measure would bind Bush to 2008 Iraq troop withdrawal; veto threatened
- Federal jury rules against 2 former Gateway execs
- Up to three people killed as cyclone rips through town in northwestern Australia
- Uncooperative Croc Turns Into a Diva
- Sorenstam, Ochoa set for MasterCard Classic
- 61-year-old rookie musher missing along Iditarod trail
- Gang member-turned-author arrested in Los Angeles
- Brazil police clash with anti-Bush protesters
- Excesso de velocidade, armas e droga levam John Popper
- Guatemalan Mayan priests to 'purify' sacred site after Bush visit
- Trying to atone: Politics, history help explain stream of apologies for slavery in U.S.
- Teacher Allegedly Whacks Child With Bow
- Japan's trade with China rose in 2006 for 8th consecutive year
- Japan's trade with China rose in 2006 for 8th consecutive year
- Military rescue could kill U.S. hostages in Colombia, families fear
- Schultz-McCarthy's serve a letdown
- China rules company cannot use disgraced official's name to sell rat poison
- Copa Libertadores: Caracas upsets River Plate 1-0
- Bird flu strikes another province in southern Vietnam
- Caracas achieves historic upset of River Plate; Cienciano routs Bolivar
- Lawmen Corral Steer After Two-Hour Romp
- Bracken's rise to Australia's first-choice opening bowler based on self-belief
- Weather cited as factor in Indonesian jetliner fire
- Manager Says Popper Legally Had Weapons
- Manager: Popper had weapons legally, and likes visiting shooting ranges on long trips
- Malaysia's government pension fund wins 3-way fight for debt-ridden bank
- Remains of U.S. soldiers killed in Vietnam War repatriated
- Malaysia's government pension fund wins 3-way fight for debt-ridden bank
- Bush's troop buildup getting bigger, costlier and may last longer
- Cathay Pacific CEO steps down for China role at Swire
- Cathay Pacific CEO steps down for China role at Swire
- Indian Calf Makes Meal Out of Poultry
- Ticket registration begins for Beijing Olympics
- Ticket registration begins for Beijing Olympics
- Philippine shares jump 2.4 percent on strong exports, Wall Street advance
- Mexican professional wrestler joins campaign to fight enemies of the sea
- Priests to Purify Site After Bush Visit
- Rangers beat Islanders 2-1 to sweep series
- Lawyer Indicted in Stolen Art Case
- Schultz-McCarthy's serve a letdown
- US state moves closer to approving public-school literature classes based on Bible
- 'American Idol' Whittled Down to 12
- Reported rape and incest cases nearly double in Malaysia over six years
- Survivors sue Japanese government over World War II Tokyo firebombing
- New Thai finance minister wants to adjust capital controls
- New Thai finance minister wants to adjust capital controls
- New Zealand stocks rise as confidence begins return
- Key Lebanese leaders meet for first time in first step to end political crisis
- FAA opens Shanghai office, boosting cooperation on Chinese-made jet ARJ21
- FAA opens Shanghai office, boosting cooperation on Chinese-made jet ARJ21
- US Justice Department inspector slams FBI use of anti-terrorism laws' provision
- Australian stock index inches up 0.1 percent
- Japanese retailers Aeon and Daiei to announce capital tie-up
- Japanese retailers Aeon and Daiei to announce capital tie-up
- Bangladesh police question ex-prime minister's son over extortion allegations
- Desai's "Inheritance" wins National Book Critics fiction prize
- Bush creeps up from all-time low mark in poll
- Dollar higher against yen in Asia on rise in Japanese stocks
- Dollar higher against yen in Asia on rise in Japanese stocks
- Bulls down Magic 100-76
- Xerox to move headquarters to Norwalk, Connecticut, late this summer, company officials say
- Eddie Van Halen Says He'll Enter Rehab
- Vonage assures customers service will continue after it loses patent case brought by Verizon
- Guitarist Eddie Van Halen announces plans to enter rehab for unspecified reasons
- Bulls down Magic 100-76
- South Korean president names former finance minister as new prime minister
- Katayama's cowboy hats are not just an accessory, they're a Zen factor
- Katayama's cowboy hats are not just an accessory, they're a Zen factor
- South Korean president names former finance minister as new prime minister
- South Korean president names former finance minister as new prime minister
- Japanese retailers Aeon and Daiei announce capital tie-up
- Japanese retailers Aeon and Daiei announce capital tie-up
- China's passenger car sales soar 33 percent in January-February
- China's passenger car sales soar 33 percent in January-February
- Minister: China creating company to invest US$1 trillion reserves
- Minister: China creating company to invest US$1 trillion reserves
- EADS 4Q profit plunges as Airbus delays put drag on Franco-German company
- U.S., South Korea working hard to reach politically acceptable deal, negotiator says
- Oscar-nominated film "Water" released in India 7 years after protests shut down filming
- Oscar-nominated film "Water" released in India 7 years after protests shut down filming
- Actress Hurley, Nayar to wed in traditional Hindu ceremony
- Actress Hurley, Nayar to wed in traditional Hindu ceremony
- Japanese stocks rise on better-than-expected machinery orders
- Japanese stocks rise on better-than-expected machinery orders
- Brazilian Washington apologizes for outburst
- Brazilian Washington apologizes for outburst
- EU sets 20 percent binding target for share of renewables in energy consumption
- Sri Lankan judge says shootings of 17 aid workers were murders
- Super 14: Highlanders beat Reds 33-17
- Super 14: Highlanders beat Reds 33-17
- American duo clinches takeover of Liverpool FC
- Taiwan shares end flat as traders sell tech companies
- Up to 3 people killed as cyclone ravages northwestern Australia's coast
- 5 suspects detained in the killing of German aid worker in northern Afghanistan
- China's passenger car sales soar 33 percent in January-February
- China's passenger car sales soar 33 percent in January-February
- Philippine shares jump 2.4 percent on strong exports, Wall Street advance
- Bibles for 2008 Olympic hotel rooms
- Bibles for 2008 Olympic hotel rooms
- Chinese tax change could rise bill for foreign firms by US$5.5 billion
- Mackey first into halfway point; missing musher found
- Key Lebanese leaders meet for first time in first step to end political crisis
- Telefonica considering total or partial sale of Dutch TV production company Endemol
- After lavish blowout, Michael Jackson attends party for his less affluent fans
- After lavish blowout, Michael Jackson attends party for his less affluent fans
- Gallois calls 2006 worst year in Airbus history
- Philips to sell remaining stake in Taiwan's TSMC
- Hard-liners dominate Northern Ireland election for Catholic-Protestant power-sharing
- Philips to sell remaining stake in Taiwan's TSMC
- Malaysia's government pension fund wins 3-way fight for debt-ridden bank
- Malaysia's government pension fund wins 3-way fight for debt-ridden bank
- 'How Green Were the Nazis?' leads nominees for oddest book title
- Three years after March 11 terror attacks, trial seeks to end Spain's political divide
- Philippine shares jump 2.4 percent on strong exports, Wall Street advance
- South Korean stocks snap three days of gains, won rises
- Shareholders of Hutchison Telecom approve Hutchison Essar sale plan
- Shareholders of Hutchison Telecom approve Hutchison Essar sale plan
- Japanese retailers Aeon and Daiei announce capital tie-up
- World Bank urges Philippines to translate strengthening economy into jobs, more investment
- Sunni insurgent group post video of alleged suicide bomber blowing up his minivan in Iraq
- Krautzun steps down as adviser to Chinese women's soccer team
- Krautzun steps down as adviser to Chinese women's soccer team
- Bangladesh police question ex-prime minister's son over extortion allegations
- Ukrainian president appeals to current generation to push harder for European integration
- Sri Lankan judge says shootings of 17 post-tsunami aid workers were murders
- Euro up slightly on U.S. dollar
- Jackson Attends Party for His Fans
- Simon ejected for smacking Hollweg in face with stick
- German parliament approves raising retirement age to 67
- Volkswagen reports sharp rise in fourth-quarter profit on strong sales
- Cuche leads Miller after opening downhill leg
- China creating company to invest US$1 trillion reserves
- Super 14: Brumbies beat Stormers 26-13
- Super 14: Brumbies beat Stormers 26-13
- Blair says Northern Ireland vote shows people want politicians to work for government
- Vieri starts training again
- Mitsubishi Fuso recalls over 100,000 vehicles for faulty engine parts, alarms
- Mitsubishi Fuso recalls over 100,000 vehicles for faulty engine parts, alarms
- Burdisso excuses Navarro after Valencia-Inter brawl
- Telecom Italia projects annual revenue growth of 1 to 2 percent through 2009
- Hong Kong shares edge down ahead of changes in benchmark index
- Singapore shares rise moderately, led by property stocks
- Swiss court finds Turkish politician guilty of racism for denying Armenian genocide
- Malaysia's government pension fund wins 3-way fight for debt-ridden bank
- Malaysia's government pension fund wins 3-way fight for debt-ridden bank
- New Thai finance minister wants to adjust capital controls
- New Thai finance minister wants to adjust capital controls
- Chinese shares mixed; Shanghai up on strong fund demand
- Carlos to quit Madrid in June
- Police in Brazil and Colombia clash with protesters demonstrating against Bush visit
- Asian markets mixed as Tokyo shares climb on strong machinery orders, Hong Kong dips
- Indonesian shares dip as profit-taking hit Telkom, Bank Danamon
- Czech economy grows 6.1 percent in 2006
- Springfields Vie for 'Simpsons' Premier
- Portuguese parliament approves easing of restrictions on abortion
- India surpasses Japan with largest number of Asian billionaires
- Champions League Draw pairings
- Champions League Draw pairings
- 5 suspects detained in the killing of German aid worker in northern Afghanistan
- Randhawa leads after second round at Singapore, Ryder Cup stars miss the cut
- Mitsubishi Fuso recalls over 100,000 vehicles for faulty engine parts, alarms
- Oil prices steady below US$62 a barrel as traders await U.S. employment data
- Hard-liners triumph in Northern Ireland election for Catholic-Protestant power-sharing
- English clubs avoid each other in Champions League quarterfinals; same for Italians
- Missouri man gets unexpected visitors _ rabbit and bobcat _ in passenger seat of golf cart
- Stock swoon makes Americans feel less secure financially
- Philips to sell remaining stake in Taiwan's TSMC
- Springfields invited to compete for premier of 'Simpsons' movie
- Survivors sue Japanese government over World War II Tokyo firebombing
- Greenspan's recession talk spooks markets
- EADS Co-CEO calls 2006 the worst year as fourth-quarter profit plunges because of Airbus
- Russia lashes out at U.S. over 'confrontational' human rights report
- Russia's Interior Ministry investigates PriceWaterhouse on tax dodging allegations
- English clubs avoid each other in Champions League quarterfinals; same for Italians
- Swissair hearings wind up, three-judge panel starts deliberations
- Eddie Van Halen Says He'll Enter Rehab
- Hitachi says it will sell Hewlett-Packard personal computers in Japan
- Hitachi says it will sell Hewlett-Packard personal computers in Japan
- Desai's 'Inheritance' Wins Fiction Prize
- Thai soldiers to face attempted murder charges for bomb plot against ousted leader
- Anna Nicole Smith Autopsy Delayed
- U.S. stock futures move slightly lower ahead of employment report
- Super 14: Force finally win at home, beating Hurricanes 18-17
- Super 14: Force finally win at home, beating Hurricanes 18-17
- Mo. Man Shares Golf Cart With Bobcat
- Indian shares fall, dragged down by cement stocks
- Indian shares fall, dragged down by cement stocks
- Russian hammer thrower Konovalov gets two-year doping ban
- Americans assume full control of Liverpool
- Thai shares fall marginally on lack of positive news
- Rossi grabs pole position for 2007 MotoGP season opener
- Springfields Vie for 'Simpsons' Premiere
- FIFA lifts ban on Kenyan federation
- England again looking to Catt to restore Six Nations fortunes
- Svindal clinches super-combi season title
- House Democrats face uphill battle to end Iraq war
- Police in Brazil and Colombia clash with protesters demonstrating against Bush visit
- German parliament approves raising retirement age to 67
- Vaughan wins toss and elects to bat against Australia
- Springfields invited to compete for premiere of 'Simpsons' movie
- FIFA lifts ban on Kenyan federation
- Pakistan wins toss and sends South Africa into bat in World Cup warmup
- Pakistan wins toss and sends South Africa into bat in World Cup warmup
- Swiss court finds Turkish politician guilty of racism for denying Armenian genocide
- Three quarters of winners declared in Northern Ireland Assembly election
- Kashmir protesters in burn car outside restaurant they say was used by prostitutes
- Kashmir protesters in burn car outside restaurant they say was used by prostitutes
- Sri Lanka wins toss, bowls in World Cup warmup
- Sri Lanka wins toss, bowls in World Cup warmup
- German parliament approves plan to send squadron of Tornado jets to Afghanistan
- Springfields Vie for 'Simpsons' Premiere
- UCI promises to get tough on doping with new program
- Bush administration offers to make peace with Democrats over fired prosecutors
- Lloyd's of London's Catlin says full-year profit surged as claims fall
- U.S. trade deficit dips slightly as exports rise to all-time high
- Portuguese parliament approves legalizing abortion
- Exxon Mobil launches science and math program
- Italian-American professor runs for city council seat in Sicily, homeland of his ancestors
- Lloyd's of London's Catlin says full-year profit surged as claims fall
- Volkswagen reports sharp rise in fourth-quarter profit on strong sales
- EU mission criticizes Indonesian military for interference in Aceh vote
- Lara wins toss, West Indies bat against India
- Lara wins toss, West Indies bat against India
- English clubs avoid each other in Champions League quarterfinals; same for Italians
- Florida's orange crop expected drop even lower this year
- Oprah Winfrey snack leads to soaring U.S. sales of Swedish crisp bread
- Rossi grabs pole position for 2007 MotoGP season opener
- South Korean Catholics pray against proposed free trade deal with U.S.
- Norway's top union leader resigns amid allegations she bullied co-workers
- On the edge: organizers promise Sabina Park will be ready for World Cup opener
- On the edge: organizers promise Sabina Park will be ready for World Cup opener
- Kyrgyz opposition says president must carry out reforms within month or face rallies
- Raich wins super-combi; Svindal clinches season title
- Telecom Italia strategy focuses on convergence and international business
- Cricket World Cup Squads
- Ford close to sale of Aston Martin business, Financial Times says
- Commonwealth federation expresses regret at Halifax withdrawal
- Manchester United opens contract talks with Cristiano Ronaldo
- Cricket World Cup trophy damaged in India
- Cricket World Cup trophy damaged in India
- Euro down against U.S. dollar on positive economic news from Washington
- Kyrgyz opposition says president must carry out reforms within month or face rallies
- Cricket World Cup trophy damaged in India
- Cricket World Cup trophy damaged in India
- Wall Street advances as jobs report indicates strength in U.S. economy
- Turkey's military probes leaked document on journalists
- Hindu Wedding Ceremony for Hurley, Nayar
- In Mauritania, democracy takes root from unlikely seed _ a military coup
- International jurists body calls for impartial probe into aid worker killings in Sri Lanka
- EU leaders put off tough decisions on opening up energy markets
- Oil prices fall on short-term trades amid little news
- Stringer hoping for more Scottish generosity in Six Nations
- Dueling Bush, Chavez travels highlight battle for Latin America
- Ninety of 108 winners declared in Northern Ireland Assembly election
- Ford close to sale of Aston Martin business, Financial Times says
- Vukovich succumbs to cancer
- Famous Kensington Oval set to shine on World Cup stage
- Fortson goes AWOL on Sonics again
- Euro-flops Barca, Real to clash
- Sevilla scrambles draw against Shakhtar in defense of UEFA Cup
- Martins double helps Magpies down Alkmaar
- Sidelines
- Confident Italy eye another first in Six Nations
- Five-time champ set for revenge in 2007
- Lin leads Asian men into quarters
- Cloud of infighting and doping blankets start of cycling season
- Late 'hideous goal' means Flyers fall to Panthers
- Simon gets ejected for ugly high stick
- Taiex just lower; investors sit tight after recent gains
- Euro makes gains after ECB key interest rates hike
- Signs of global stability aid Wall Street recovery
- China Steel to raise local prices 3.2%
- Firm says 2006 mobile sales grew 21%
- SEC suspends dozens of stocks in crackdown on spam-hyping
- French winemakers aim for growing Asia market
- Hyatt boasts worker 'concierge'
- China tax change may raise foreign firm rates by billions
- In Brief
- Vietnam moves to isolate site of bird flu virus
- Cambodia court sentences two German to prison for child sex offences
- Anger turns to despair for survivors of earthquake in Indonesia
- Cyclone ravages Australia , kills three
- Afghan lawmakers see hope for peace in warlord's words
- In Brief
- First regularly scheduled public flight since 1999 arrives at Chechen airport
- Greek Cypriots dismantle wall in call for Turkey to respond
- EU reaches deal on plan to battle global warming, Merkel says
- Ethiopia hostages 'safe' with rebels, local leader says
- Key Lebanese leaders to resume talks
- Leaders struggle to agree on new sanctions for Iran
- No public lectures needed to discipline children
- Ending tyranny against Iraqi women
- Sticky issue for Wikipedia
- Domestic breadwinners, but political outcasts
- Buying stuff may not be best way to aid Africa
- Signs of global warming a big issue for hunters, anglers in United States
- Drama on high seas as tri-nation force captures 'pirates' aboard Japanese ship
- Dreams of bombs, bad guys haunt Baghdad's children
- In Brief
- Ilan County company has specialized in Japanese 'yokan' for more than a century
- Kaohsiung lantern show sees 2.6 million visitors
- Government gearing up to target reckless cyclists
- THSRC to allow ticket sales by phone
- Elementary school rape case chills nation
- MOFA, MAC clarify Chen's 'four wants'
- Presidential Office director rushed to intensive care
- Lin asks DPP not to overreact to Chai's selection
- New loan program to assist women in starting businesses
- U.S. admiral promises to engage China
- Eight Taiwanese on Forbes list of wealthiest people
- New Zealander found guilty in Norfolk island's first murder case
- Hard-liners triumph in Northern Ireland election
- Police in Brazil and Colombia clash with anti-Bush protesters
- U.S. court agrees to seize Wang's property
- CNN and Associated Press send contrite letters to Lu
- Lee expelled from party over removal of statues
- Environment ministry refuses extension for nuclear plant
- Palestinian president extends period to form new government
- Demong wins first event for five years, Manninen keeps lead
- Champions League draws opens up possible all-English final
- Florida's orange crop expected to drop even lower this year
- Berbatov out to shoot Spurs to FA Cup triumph over Chelsea
- New Zealand sets Sri Lanka 286 to win
- New Zealand sets Sri Lanka 286 to win
- Portuguese economy posts growth of 1.3 percent in 2006
- Wall Street has uneasy advance after strong jobs report, weak wholesale inventories figure
- NJ Orchestra to Sell Rare Instruments
- Australia vs. England scores
- Indian pacers deliver big blow to Windies morale
- Indian pacers deliver big blow to Windies morale
- Alliance Boots says it received approach about a possible takeover
- Pakistan vs. South Africa
- Environment ministry refuses extension for nuclear plant
- Adebayor gets extra one-game ban for League Cup brawl
- South Africa reach 199; pitch causes problems
- Domingo, at 66, Still Feels the Passion
- Chelsea to play exhibition against Galaxy in possible Beckham debut
- NJ Orchestra to Sell Rare Instruments
- All 108 winners declared in Northern Ireland Assembly election
- New Zealand sets Sri Lanka 286 to win
- London's FTSE-100 index closes up 17.5 points at 6,245.2
- Hard-liners triumph in Northern Ireland election for Catholic-Protestant power-sharing
- Hindu Wedding Ceremony for Hurley, Nayar
- Tait takes four wickets, England collapses to 197 all out
- NJ Orchestra to Sell Rare Instruments
- NJ Orchestra to Sell Rare Instruments
- CAS says Hondo must serve full two years for doping
- New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka scores
- Oil prices fall on short-term trades amid little news
- Indonesia tries to stem flow from mud volcano with hundreds of concrete balls
- FBI improperly used Patriot Act to gain information on citizens, Justice Department says
- Indonesia tries to stem flow from mud volcano with hundreds of concrete balls
- New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka scores
- English Soccer Capsules
- Simon suspended indefinitely by NHL for smacking Hollweg in face with stick
- Key Lebanese leaders meet for first time in first step to end political crisis
- Maliki anda por Bagd
- Uneven pitch sparks complaints from South Africans
- Uneven pitch sparks complaints from South Africans
- Alliance Boots says it has received approach about a possible takeover
- Vote Online for Oddest Book Title
- FDA issues new warnings about widely used anemia drugs
- Hard-liners win Northern Ireland Assembly, face March 26 deadline to share power
- Austin's camp promises transformed fighter against Klitschko
- Uneven pitch sparks complaints from South Africans
- Uneven pitch sparks complaints from South Africans
- Simon suspended indefinitely by NHL for smacking Hollweg in face with stick
- Trade deficit dips slightly as exports rise to all-time high
- Environment ministry refuses extension for nuclear plant
- Indonesia tries to stem flow from mud volcano with hundreds of concrete balls
- India defeats West Indies by nine wickets in warmup
- Alitalia says 2007 revenues from air traffic could be euro4.7 billion
- West Indies vs India scores
- Dueling Bush, Chavez in battle for Latin America
- Alitalia says 2007 revenues from air traffic could be euro4.7 billion
- Xinhua Finance Media stock falls on first day of trading
- Chinese politician makes history with win in Northern Ireland election
- India thrashes West Indies by nine wickets
- India thrashes West Indies by nine wickets
- `Sopranos' Can Film in North Jersey Town
- UCI promises to get tough on doping with new program
- `Sopranos' Can Film in North Jersey Town
- Florida's orange crop expected to drop even lower this year
- Reversing course, New Jersey town allows`The Sopranos' to film there
- India thrashes West Indies by nine wickets
- India thrashes West Indies by nine wickets
- Seattle needs to re-sign Lewis
- Comcast Reaches Deal With Broadcaster
- Kennedy Presides Over Hamlet Trial
- Argentina and Venezuela sign accords on energy and agricultural cooperation
- Justice Kennedy takes passion for Shakespeare to the stage
- United States beats Finland, Denmark upsets Norway in Algarve Cup
- Drug agency issues new warnings on widely used anemia drugs
- Ecuador tribunal warns president he risks violating law if he disregards its ruling
- Canadians sweep moguls events at freestyle worlds
- India thrashes West Indies by nine wickets
- India thrashes West Indies by nine wickets
- Thousands protest across Spain against house arrest decision for ETA prisoner
- Venezuela arrests National Guard captain for allegedly plotting to oust Chavez
- AMD facing challenging 2007 after gangbusters gains at Intel's expense
- American Novelist Becomes French Citizen
- Thousands protest across Spain against house arrest decision for ETA prisoner
- Pakistan wins by seven wickets
- Australia wins by five wickets
- Ecuador tribunal warns president he risks violating law if he disregards its ruling
- Portuguese parliament approves legalizing abortion
- Australia defeats England by five wickets in a World Cup warmup
- Australia defeats England by five wickets in a World Cup warmup
- Stolen Diamond Shows Up in Prison Shower
- Ohno marks return with world title
- Winslet Awarded Damages Over Diet Story
- Oil prices settle near $60 a barrel on short-term trades; gasoline futures also fall
- Simon suspended indefinitely by NHL for stick hit on Rangers' Hollweg
- Book on Women's Sex 'Hookups' Draws Fire
- John Mayer Added to N.O. Jazz Fest
- American Novelist Becomes French Citizen
- New Zealand edges Sri Lanka by 18 runs
- Grammy winner John Mayer added to New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival lineup
- German Soccer Summaries
- Nuremberg rallies for 2-2 draw with Frankfurt
- Mo. Man Shares Golf Cart With Bobcat
- Analysts say General Motors' cost cuts will bring 4Q profit
- Super 14: Force finally win at home, beating Hurricanes 18-17
- Super 14: Force finally win at home, beating Hurricanes 18-17
- Wall Street ends mixed despite strong jobs report
- Mom Accused of Driving Son to Fight Boy
- Cops: Man Buys Extinguisher in Drug Fire
- New Zealand edges Sri Lanka by 18 runs
- Woman Claims Bedbugs Caused Nightmares
- Vivendi and Bolt.com reach out-of-court settlement over music videos
- Book on Women's Sex 'Hookups' Draws Fire
- Pet Alligator Confiscated From Vt. Home
- Gold, silver slip as February jobs report supports U.S. dollar
- Pakistan beats South Africa by seven wickets on contentious pitch
- Dutch officials seek Jamaica's cooperation in probe of company's donation
- Unemployment rate dips, worker pay rises in February amid chilly weather
- Australia defeats England by five wickets in a World Cup warmup
- LA rock DJ Rodney Bingenheimer gets star on Walk of Fame
- Bush spars at a distance with Venezuela's Chavez, celebrates alliance with Brazil's Silva
- Dollar trades mixed, rises against euro on upbeat economic data
- Cows Slow Rush-Hour Traffic in Miami
- Bill would make Florida doctors call police on young pregnant girls
- New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka scores
- Holyfield plans to conduct own steroid investigation
- Stock market to focus on retail sales, inflation gauges next week
- Mark Ruffalo & Wife Expecting 3rd Child
- Luxury rehab center sues Courtney Love for unpaid bill
- Chrysler cites reports of dozens of fires in recalling nearly 500,000 vehicles
- New Zealand edges Sri Lanka by 18 runs
- New Zealand edges Sri Lanka by 18 runs
- Chelsea to play friendly against Galaxy in possible Beckham debut
- Winslet Awarded Damages Over Diet Story
- Lee sets world record in 500 meters
- Salma Hayek Engaged, Expecting a Baby
- Mark Ruffalo & wife expecting 3rd child
- Key Lebanese leaders meet for first time in first step to end political crisis
- Bush spars at a distance with Venezuela's Chavez, celebrates alliance with Brazil's Silva
- Seattle suspend Fortson 2 games without pay after missed practices
- 'Sopranos' Can Film in North Jersey Town
- Book on Women's Sex 'Hookups' Draws Fire
- Stolen Diamond Shows Up in Prison Shower
- Germany eliminated; United States, Denmark, France win in Algarve Cup
- Chrysler cites reports of dozens of fires in recalling nearly 500,000 vehicles
- Salma Hayek Engaged, Expecting a Baby
- Trump Entertainment shares rise on speculation of sale
- `Sopranos' Can Film in North Jersey Town
- Jankovic, Hantuchova make winning starts at Indian Wells
- 'Sopranos' Can Film in North Jersey Town
- Lead singer of band Boston dies
- New Zealand woman's tale of cannabis theft from her property leaves police smiling
- Mackey first into halfway point; found musher scratches
- Boston Lead Singer Dies
- Lee sets world record in 500 meters
- Dawn Upshaw Cancels Carnegie Performance
- Boston Lead Singer Brad Delp Dies at 55
- Yahoo stock slides on possible revenue losses from AT&T alliance
- Budget boost, anti-satellite test put spotlight on China's military at legislative session
- Indonesia tries to stem flow from mud volcano with hundreds of concrete balls
- After AIDS, gay neighborhoods in U.S. may be victims of own success
- Ousted NJ `Idol' Singer: Too Trustful
- Hard-liners win Northern Ireland Assembly, face March 26 deadline to share power
- Sudden downdraft cited as factor in Indonesian jetliner fire
- Ousted NJ 'Idol' Singer: Too Trustful
- All England is All China
- Key Lebanese leaders meet for first time in first step to end political crisis
- Lara promises to turn things around
- Ousted NJ `Idol' Singer: Too Trustful
- Ousted NJ 'Idol' Singer: Too Trustful
- Late birdie gives Leaney the lead
- Soprano Dawn Upshaw cancels New York appearance with St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
- South Africa feared player injury on uneven pitch in practice match
- Ousted New Jersey `American Idol' contestant: Be careful who you trust
- Michigan governor heading to Germany to recruit new business
- Correction: US-Pakistan story
- Attorney General Gonzales' new problems add to Bush's continuing ones
- Rahal still unsigned in Champ Car
- New York doctor pleads guilty to illegally prescribing steroids
- Kashmir protesters burn car outside restaurant they say was used by prostitutes
- Nepal parliament adopts proposal to amend constitution to defuse southern protests
- Courtney Love Sued by Rehab Center
- Crying Woman Reports Cannabis Theft
- Ousted NJ 'Idol' Singer: Too Trustful
- Hedge funds fight Northwest disclosure ruling
- Influential LA Rock DJ Gets His Star
- New Zealand woman's tale of cannabis theft from her property leaves police smiling
- Bush spars at a distance with Venezuela's Chavez, celebrates alliance with Brazil's Silva
- Simpsons' Spanish Voices Angry With Film
- Fred Thompson for president? His supporters hope so
- Christian leader Falwell says Newt Gingrich admitted marital affair to him
- Roubada pintura do pal
- Robed Woman Claims Bomb, Robs Pa. Bank
- Buser feted with gourmet meal at Yukon River checkpoint
- Democrats lard bill to bring troops home from Iraq with domestic projects
- Look for new blood in Stanley Cup finals
- Fats Domino says he is close to moving back to his Hurricane Katrina-devastated home, thanks to renovation
- Lead Singer of the Band Boston Dies
- Boston Lead Singer Brad Delp Dies at 55
- Super 14: Ben Tune cleared on dangerous tackle charge
- Toshiba Classic crowded at the top
- Parlamento alem
- Author to Appear With Suspended Girls
- Brad Delp, lead singer of the band Boston, dies
- Firefighters union assails Giuliani for decision to slow search for Sept. 11 victims
- Better now than ... next week, says Lara
- Better now than ... next week, says Lara
- Some `Grey's Anatomy' Stars Seeing Green
- U.S. raids company accused of hiring illegal immigrants
- Some 'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Seeing Green
- Mom Accused of Driving Son to Fight Boy
- Ousted NJ 'Idol' Singer: Too Trustful
- Prammanasudh leads MasterCard Classic
- Some of the `Grey's Anatomy' cast seeing lots of green with renegotiated contracts
- Some 'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Seeing Green
- 'Spider-Man' & 'Pirates' Show Off on TV
- Courtney Love Sued by Rehab Center
- `Spider-Man' and `Pirates of the Caribbean' unveil new previews on popular TV shows
- Garcia Marquez bestows medal on Cuban singer Pablo Milanes
- Bush spars at a distance with Venezuela's Chavez, celebrates alliance with Brazil's Silva
- FBI broke law in prying out Americans' personal information, attorney general, FBI head say
- HP acquisition drags company into another congressional investigation
- Fats Domino Close to Moving Back to N.O.
- Mom Accused of Driving Son to Fight Boy
- Police Catch Child Trying to Sell Pot
- Kashmir protesters burn car outside restaurant they say was used by prostitutes
- Fats Domino Close to Moving Back to N.O.
- Cops: Man Buys Extinguisher in Drug Fire
- Fats Domino Close to Moving Back to N.O.
- Kahne leads Dodge parade in qualifying
- Tracy quickest on a fast track
- Iranian-American claims Beverly Hills win on his way toward mayor
- Hingis advances to third round
- EUA, S
- It's a pampered life for cattle at Malaysian farm: report
- It's a pampered life for cattle at Malaysian farm: report
- Nevada Democrats cancel presidential candidate debate over comments by Fox News president
- 3,000 workers at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam go on wildcat strike
- Colombia's finances show signs of fatigue ahead of Bush visit
- Fats Domino says he's close to coming home to New Orleans' flood-ravaged 9th Ward
- Lead Singer of the Band Boston Dies
- Brad Delp, lead singer of the band Boston, dies
- Nevada Democrats cancel presidential candidate debate over comments by Fox News president
- FDA announces extension of tainted peanut butter recall
- Lead Singer of the Band Boston Dies
- Bachelet marks difficult first year as Chile's first female president
- Vietnamese minister heading to U.S. to arrange first presidential visit since Vietnam War
- Giuliani family matters put private life issues into play for Republican Party
- Sharapova, Hingis advance to third round
- Philippine police raid house of wanted left-wing lawmaker
- North Korean nuclear envoy expects U.S. to drop financial sanctions
- Hurricanes blank Capitals 3-0
- 76ers down Lakers 108-92 for 6th straight win
- Reports: Texas Pacific, Cerberus funds apparently bid for control of JVC
- Reports: Texas Pacific, Cerberus funds apparently bid for control of JVC
- Reports: Texas Pacific, Cerberus funds apparently bid for control of JVC
- Unidentified gunmen kill 7 in ambush in central Philippines
- Lead Singer of the Band Boston Dies
- Taiwan defense minister expelled by party amid allegations of dishonoring Chiang Kai-shek
- Scuffle Mars Hurley's Indian Wedding
- Myanmar defends its human rights record against U.S. attacks
- Japanese women defeat Mexico in World Cup playoff
- Japanese women defeat Mexico in World Cup playoff
- North Korean nuclear envoy expects U.S. to drop financial sanctions
- Security brawl with journalists marks end of Elizabeth Hurley's Indian wedding
- Security brawl with journalists marks end of Elizabeth Hurley's Indian wedding
- U.S. concerned about claims of plot to assassinate American diplomat in Nepal
- South Koreans defy police, protest free trade talks with U.S.
- Lawyers rally in Pakistan against suspension of chief justice
- CNN interview with Hong Kong leader apparently blocked in China
- Super 14: Blues beat Lions 41-14
- Super 14: Blues beat Lions 41-14
- Michael Jackson greets troops, attends promotion ceremony at U.S. Army base in Japan
- Michael Jackson greets troops, attends promotion ceremony at U.S. Army base in Japan
- Michael Jackson greets troops, attends promotion ceremony at U.S. Army base in Japan
- Michael Jackson greets troops, attends promotion ceremony at U.S. Army base in Japan
- Top Serb, ethnic Albanian leaders meet in final round of U.N.-mediated talks
- Scuffle Mars Hurley's Indian Wedding
- Lawyers rally in Pakistan against suspension of chief justice
- Myanmar military offensive leaves 14 dead, 300 ethnic Karen flee to Thailand
- Myanmar military offensive leaves 14 dead, 300 ethnic Karen flee to Thailand
- Afghan parliament passes amnesty law, recognizes rights of victims to seek justice
- Western Australian residents prepare for 2nd cyclone
- U.S. military claims deletion of AP footage at attack site in Afghanistan justified
- Investigators identify last 5 victims of Indonesian jetliner fire
- Michael Jackson Greets Troops in Japan
- Lockerbie, Liang lead Singapore Masters into final round
- Stolen Diamond Found in Prison Bathroom
- Eriksson reportedly in agreement to join Premier League club
- Top Serb, ethnic Albanian leaders meet in final round of U.N.-mediated talks
- Super 14: Bulls easy winners over Waratahs 32-19
- Mancuso quickest in first run of giant slalom
- Mancuso quickest in first run of giant slalom
- Woman Reports Stolen Cannabis to Police
- Milosevic admirers mark 1st anniversary of his death
- India's Reliance Industries moves to strengthen petrochemical business
- India's Reliance Industries moves to strengthen petrochemical business
- Seibu Lions acknowledge making under-the-table payments
- Betis allowed to play Sunday's game at home
- Scuffle Mars Hurley's Indian Wedding
- Vienna director to double next year as artistic adviser to Sicily's Teatro Massimo Bellini
- Rank increases its SIG stake, takeover offer
- Lorenzo wins season's first 250cc race
- Kuitunen wins sprint to clinch overall title
- Cuche wins at Kvitfjell to clinch season downhill title
- Mauritanians to vote Sunday in first presidential poll since coup
- Top Serb, ethnic Albanian leaders meet in final round of U.N.-mediated talks
- Venezuela's Chavez leads protests against Bush tour of Latin America
- Stoner wins MotoGP race in 2007 Grand Prix season opener
- Poutiainen wins giant slalom, Hosp takes overall lead
- Milosevic admirers mark 1st anniversary of his death
- Cuche wins at Kvitfjell to clinch season downhill title
- Top Serb, ethnic Albanian leaders meet in final round of U.N.-mediated talks
- Suspended Pakistani chief justice tells senior lawyer by phone he will not resign
- Poutiainen wins giant slalom, Hosp takes overall lead
- Chavez continues counter-Bush tour, visiting flood-ravaged Bolivia
- Madrid braces for big anti-government rally over leniency granted to ETA prisoner
- Bush: FBI has addressed problems that led to illegal prying of personal information
- Shareholders of two Italian banks approve merger
- Conn. Man Aims to Dispel Ski Mask Fear
- Romanian leader wants European Parliament election postponed
- Six Nations: Ireland 19, Scotland 18
- Inter's Adriano to miss Milan derby
- Pro-gay rally in Rome seeks support for proposed Italian rights law for unmarried couple
- Chavez continues counter-Bush tour, visiting flood-ravaged Bolivia
- Cuche wins at Kvitfjell to clinch season downhill title
- Aide to Russian regional election candidate attacked before vote
- Six Nations: Ireland edges Scotland 19-18 to win Triple Crown
- New Turkmen leader calls for less elaborate honors for the president
- Lead Singer of the Band Boston Dies
- Red Cross: more than 100,000 people displaced in east Sri Lankan district
- Poutiainen wins giant slalom, Hosp takes overall lead
- Chavez continues counter-Bush tour, visiting flood-ravaged Bolivia
- Brazil, U.S. intensify talks aimed at Doha breakthrough
- Brescia beats Juventus 3-1
- Dida renews contract with AC Milan
- Son of West Indies great drowns in Barbados
- Son of West Indies great drowns in Barbados
- Pro-gay rally in Rome seeks support for proposed Italian rights law for unmarried couple
- Bjorndalen wins record 73rd World Cup race
- Pro-gay rally in Rome seeks support for proposed Italian rights law for unmarried couple
- Kircheisen wins World Cup hurricane sprint
- Suspect Hopped Off to 'Springer' Show
- FIFA inspectors praise Brazilian stadiums for World Cup qualifiers
- Accused child molester cuts monitoring bracelet, takes limo to TV taping
- Bajevic resigns as Red Star coach
- Pusong Pinoy
- Manpower registry for returning workers
- Let Taipei's lanterns light up your life tonight
- Heeding migrants' pleas
- In Brief
- Filipino worker in Nigeria freed
- Two face charges in cheating scandal
- 'Bataan angel' Jean Schmidt dies at age 88
- MILF chief sees progress in talks with government
- Philippines ranked top in gender gap poll
- Arroyo signs controversial anti-terror legislation
- Pinoy Text Club
- Repent and reform your life
- Migration as a 'survival mechanism'
- Stoner overcomes Rossi in 500cc season opener
- Sixers get on with business of winning
- Sidelines
- Lockerbie, Liang share lead in Singapore Masters
- Sharapova opens title defense
- Howlett ties record to pace Blues
- Simon suspended indefinitely by NHL
- Unfit pitch caps week of cricket World Cup woe
- Athens -Embracing modern renaissance while cherishing its past
- In Brief
- Bangladesh authorities launch demolition drive
- Sudden downdraft cited as factor in Indonesia crash
- Mauritanian military says it will respect new leader's authority
- FBI abused power, says U.S. report
- Bachelet marks difficult first year in Chile
- Venezuelan leader leads protests against Bush
- Vietnam tested by Buddhist
- Video billboards spur safety concerns
- After 3 decades, Indian POW families have some hope
- Suburban marigolds make way for more potent herbage
- Libby case tests Bush's parsimony with presidential pardons
- China's tail does not wag the U.S. dog
- Only a carbon tax can slow impact of global warming
- Beating Chavez in Latin America
- In Brief
- Old hip-hop foes Combs, Dogg unite for tour
- Events
- Theater
- Concerts
- Museums
- Galleries
- In Brief
- Wang advises that party needs mediation prior to election talks
- Anti-secession law hurts cross-strait ties, MAC says
- Some KMT legislators disagree with Lee's expulsion
- Students found group hailing Hitler
- Workers at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam go on unexpected strike, officials report
- Authors reflect on value of trip abroad
- Chen recognizes contributions of late puppet artist
- U.S. court overturns Washington D.C. handgun ban
- Al-Maliki urges world to fight Iraq chaos
- Sudan objects to part of U.N. report
- Judges rule Rebar case suspects be detained
- Yu not willing to compromise on DPP primary
- Beyonce Leads Soul Train Nominations
- Poutiainen wins giant slalom, Hosp takes overall lead
- Chinese skiers sweep aerials at freestyle worlds
- German Soccer Summaries
- Tens of thousands rally in Spain's capital over leniency granted to ETA prisoner
- City's crackdown on illegal immigrants goes on trial
- Six Nations: Italy 23, Wales 20
- French presidential candidate's plan for immigration ministry sparks uproar among critics
- Actor Samuel L. Jackson to students: Education is key
- Super 14: Sharks defeat Cheetahs 30-14
- Super 14: Sharks defeat Cheetahs 30-14
- Six Nations: Italy edges Wales 23-20 for historic second straight win
- Czech experts evaluating Jamaica's quarries to enhance mining sector
- Bajevic resigns as Red Star coach
- Schalke drops points again in 1-1 draw at Hannover 96
- Six Nations: Ireland edges Scotland 19-18 to win Triple Crown
- Struggle to ensure public spending is helping U.S. prepare for bioterrorism
- Dravid: India has the right balance for all challenges
- Dravid: India has the right balance for all challenges
- Ireland edges Scotland, Italy beats Wales for second win of the season
- Chavez continues counter-Bush tour, visiting flood-ravaged Bolivia
- Chambers gets a contract with Sea Devils
- Pakistan united after disrupted World Cup preparations
- Cummins returns to the West Indies, for Canada
- Aberdeen beats Hearts 1-0 in race for third place
- Cricket World Cup Squads
- Hamas prime minister says he expects parliament vote on new government in a week
- James Brown's Body Placed in Crypt
- James Brown's Body Placed in S.C. Crypt
- Six Nations: Italy edges Wales 23-20 for second straight win
- James Brown's Body Placed in S.C. Crypt
- Koller header earns Monaco a 1-1 draw at Toulouse
- Samuel L. Jackson: Education Is Key
- Samuel L. Jackson: Education Is Key
- Michael Jackson Greets Troops in Japan
- Anna Nicole Is Law School Study
- Anna Nicole Is a Continuing Case Study
- 3 tons of marijuana found in abandoned truck on Los Angeles freeway
- Dida renews contract with AC Milan
- Six Nations: Italy edges Wales 23-20 for second straight win
- English Premier League Goalscorers
- Conn. Man Aims to Dispel Ski Mask Fear
- Chavez continues counter-Bush tour, visiting flood-ravaged Bolivia
- U.S. presidential candidates in 2008: California, here we come!
- Bush signals disdain for Venezuela's Chavez, but co-opts his populism
- Art center stops French performance with vomiting, simulated sex
- James Brown's Body Placed in Crypt
- James Brown's Body Placed in S.C. Crypt
- After the Bangladesh hiccup, confidence restored for England match
- Outcry Forces Hamas to Rescind Book Ban
- After the Bangladesh hiccup, confidence restored for England match
- Middlesbrough holds Man United to 2-2 draw in FA Cup
- Chinese skiers sweep aerials at freestyle worlds
- Chavez continues counter-Bush tour, visiting flood-ravaged Bolivia
- Guyana's Parliament expected to quickly pass World Cup security bills
- Guyana's Parliament expected to quickly pass World Cup security bills
- Growing number of California marijuana clinics prompts U.S. crackdown
- England confidence back despite warmup loss to Australia
- Tait to spearhead Australian pace attack _ but who else will be playing?
- Villarreal beats Levante 2-0 in Spanish league
- Man saves dog with mouth-to-snout resuscitation
- Kings allow Artest to return to team
- Man Saves Dog With Mouth-To-Snout Action
- Hamelin, Roberge win at short track worlds
- American Shani Davis wins 1,000
- Chavez continues counter-Bush tour, visiting flood-ravaged Bolivia
- Brescia beats Juventus 3-1; Sampdoria and Cagliari draw 1-1
- Middlesbrough holds Man United to 2-2 draw in FA Cup
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Italian Soccer Summaries
- Wolf breaks 500-meter world record
- Brescia beats Juventus 3-1; Sampdoria and Cagliari draw 1-1
- James Brown's Body Placed in S.C. Crypt
- Anna Nicole Is Law School Study
- Narvaes retains WBO flyweight title against Asloum
- Middlesbrough holds Man United to 2-2 draw in FA Cup
- Smith Death a Case Study at Law Schools
- Austria wins second straight team event, extends season lead
- Lille draws 0-0 with Lorient; Monaco draws 1-1 at Toulouse
- James Brown's Body Placed in S.C. Crypt
- James Brown's Body Placed in S.C. Crypt
- English Soccer Capsules
- Obama says U.S. must abandon Iraq unless Iraqi government makes reforms
- Security questions keep Busta Rhymes from New York movie set
- Bush signals disdain for Venezuela's Chavez, but co-opts his populism
- MBaye holds on to WBA light-welter title after draw with Kotelnik
- Michael Jackson Greets Troops in Japan
- Klitschko stops Austin in second round
- Klitschko stops Austin in second round
- Jinxed South Africa looking to start anew at World Cup
- Jinxed South Africa looking to start anew at World Cup
- Federer closes on another record
- Larsson to make one more Old Trafford appearance, against Manchester United
- Anti-Bush protests subside in Uruguay, but Colombia tense ahead of visit amid high security
- U.S. troops reported in joint operations with Colombian military seeking U.S. hostages
- Bush signals disdain for Venezuela's Chavez, but co-opts his populism
- Domingo, at 66, Still Feels the Passion
- Busta Rhymes Busted From NYC Movie Shoot
- Messi scores three in Barcelona's 3-3 draw with Madrid in the Spanish league
- NYPD Ire Keeps Busta Rhymes Off Film Set
- Messi scores three in Barcelona's 3-3 draw with Madrid in the Spanish league
- Messi scores three in Barcelona's 3-3 draw with Madrid in the Spanish league
- Prayer group brings Christianity to the catwalk _ in U.S., Europe, Asia
- Thailand insurgency may have links to the broader world of radical Islam
- U.S. says first talks in years with adversaries were cordial, sometimes jovial
- Hundreds of thousands rally in Spain's capital over government policy on ETA
- South Korean riot police break up protest against U.S. free trade agreement
- Klitschko stops Austin in second round
- Mauritanians to vote in first presidential poll since coup
- James Brown's Body Placed in S.C. Crypt
- Russia holds regional elections amid complaints of opposition freeze-out
- Super 14: Force finally back up the professors by winning at home
- Super 14: Force finally back up the professors by winning at home
- A record round gives Calcavecchia a share of the lead
- Super 14: Force finally back up the professors by winning at home
- Klitschko stops Austin in second round
- Wolf sets record in women's 500; Kramer eclipses own 10,000 mark
- West Indies players, organizers not panicking, at this stage
- Pens win in overtime, Crosby reaches 100-point plateau for second straight year
- Montoya victory draws praise, questions in NASCAR pits
- Wolf sets record in women's 500; Kramer eclipses own 10,000 mark
- Chavez preaches socialism in flood-ravaged Bolivia, shadowing Bush's Latin America tour
- NYPD Ire Keeps Busta Rhymes Off Film Set
- U.S. troops reported in joint operations with Colombian military seeking U.S. hostages
- Bush signals disdain for Venezuela's Chavez, but co-opts his populism
- Querrey advances to 2nd round
- U.S. sweeps medals at World Cup halfpipe competition
- Obama says U.S. must withdraw from Iraq unless reforms made by Iraqi government
- Loeb extends lead in Mexico Rally
- 'Be kind to dogs _ and vote Democratic': Eagleton has last word at own memorial service in Mo.
- Le-Nature's creditors want bankrupt Latrobe, Pennsylvania, drink-maker's assets liquidated
- Bush revises spending request to provide money for more troops
- Eagleton calls Iraq war one of `greatest blunders' in U.S. history in letter read at own memorial service
- Klitschko stops Austin, but the real heavyweight fight has just started
- Haas leads Toshiba Classic
- Francella leads MasterCard Classic
- Bourdais beats Formula One time at Monterey
- Chavez preaches socialism in flood-ravaged Bolivia, shadowing Bush's Latin America tour
- U.S. says first talks in years with adversaries were cordial, sometimes jovial
- Legend, Barkley Win Early at Soul Train
- Bush signals disdain for Venezuela's Chavez, but co-opts his populism
- John Legend Takes Soul Train Honors
- Pi becomes first French finalist; Chinese in position to sweep titles
- Anti-Bush protests subside in Uruguay, but Colombia tense ahead of visit amid high security
- NYPD Ire Keeps Busta Rhymes Off Film Set
- Legend, Gnarls Barkley Win at Soul Train
- John Legend Takes Soul Train Honors
- Busta Rhymes Busted From NYC Movie Shoot
- NYPD Ire Keeps Busta Rhymes Off Film Set
- U.S. troops reported in joint operations with Colombian military seeking U.S. hostages
- John Legend, Gnarls Barkley take honors at Soul Train Awards
- Security questions shelve Busta Rhymes from New York City movie set
- Second Australian cyclone downgraded as leader offers military help
- Bush administration opposes coal mine in British Columbia, environmental threat feared
- Lawmaker revives calls to oust Starbucks from Beijing's Forbidden City
- Obama says U.S. must withdraw from Iraq unless reforms made by Iraqi government
- Mystery novelist Richard S. Prather dies
- Greenberg wins 25th straight
- Stephen King Ventures Into Comic Books
- Ibragimov KOs Mora; Greenberg wins 25th straight
- Australian leader to sign joint security declaration with Japan
- Super 14: Force finally back up the professors by winning at home
- Super 14: Force finally back up the professors by winning at home
- Ibragimov KOs Mora; Greenberg wins 25th straight
- Fire destroys old Philippine elections commission building ahead of May 14 polls
- Roddick defeats Lopez
- Roddick defeats Lopez
- Honesty, integrity trump policies for people when it comes to presidential candidates
- 76ers down Pacers for 7th straight win
- Foxx, Blige Win at Soul Train Awards
- Jamie Foxx, Mary J. Blige take best album honors at Soul Train Awards
- Tamil lawmaker calls for international help as thousands flee northeastern Sri Lanka
- Foxx, Blige Win at Soul Train Awards
- Foxx, Blige Win at Soul Train Awards
- Defending champion Jeff King takes Iditarod lead
- Pens win in overtime, Crosby reaches 100-point plateau for second straight year
- Southern minorities to continue protests despite Nepal government initiatives
- Pens win in overtime, Crosby reaches 100-point plateau for second straight year
- Australian leader to sign joint security declaration with Japan
- Fire destroys old Philippine elections commission building ahead of May 14 polls
- Beleaguered former press lord Conrad Black going on trial
- Former media baron Conrad Black exudes confidence as fraud trial approaches
- Lawmaker revives calls to oust Starbucks from Beijing's Forbidden City
- No Cabinet shuffle planned before upper house polls in July, Japan's Abe says
- Top Indian, Pakistani diplomats to hold another round of peace talks
- Malaysia says no more imports of modified cars after issuing 3,000 permits: report
- China's top legislator urges passage of landmark private property law
- Japan's Hashimoto wins Nagoya women's marathon
- Malaysia's Anwar to return to active politics, but barred from polls: party official
- Malaysia's Anwar to return to active politics, but barred from polls: party official
- Mauritanians vote in first presidential poll since coup
- Tamil lawmaker calls for international help as thousands flee northeastern Sri Lanka
- Mauritanians vote in first presidential poll since coup
- No Cabinet shuffle planned before upper house polls in July, Japan's Abe says
- Tokitenku stuns Asashoryu at Spring sumo
- Philippine police to seek Interpol help to arrest exiled communist rebel leaders
- Scandal may affect U.S. aid to Colombia
- Messi lives up to "new Maradona" tag with hat-trick against Madrid
- East Timorese presidential hopeful wants charges against fugitive soldier dropped
- China stays on course for title sweep at All England badminton
- Smith Death a Case Study at Law Schools
- U.S. provides Myanmar with equipment to fight reemergence of bird flu
- U.S. provides Myanmar with equipment to fight reemergence of bird flu
- Domingo, at 66, Still Feels the Passion
- Simpsons' Spanish Voices Angry With Film
- Chan Recruits for LA County Sheriffs
- Liang wins Singapore Masters in playoff
- New Wealth Buys Makeovers in China
- Outcry Forces Hamas to Rescind Book Ban
- Schild leads after first run at World Cup slalom
- Chirac: A 'Non!' on Iraq and a mixed legacy
- Small group of anarchists clash with riot police in central Athens
- Smigun wins 10K World Cup race
- Man Saves Dog With Mouth-to-Snout Action
- Grugger wins super-G; Miller is seventh
- On anniversary, Spain remembers victims of train bombings with towering monument
- Chirac: A 'Non!' on Iraq and a mixed legacy
- Actor Jackie Chan to appear in an ad promoting Los Angeles County Sheriffs
- Nigeria ruling-party candidate returns home after overseas health consultation
- Halliburton CEO will oversee new Dubai headquarters
- Chan Promotes L.A. County Sheriff Dept.
- 4-year-old boy becomes Egypt's 24th person to get the deadly bird flu virus strain
- Mauritanians vote in first presidential poll since coup
- Intruder found naked and asleep on California woman's couch
- Schild wins World Cup slalom
- Grugger wins super-G; Miller is seventh
- Trial of Syrian human rights activist postponed at defense request
- Schild wins World Cup slalom
- Mauritanians vote in first presidential poll since coup
- Schild wins World Cup slalom
- 2 little-known companies sign deal for Myanmar offshore oil and gas exploration
- 2 little-known companies sign deal for Myanmar offshore oil and gas exploration
- Angerer poised to repeat as overall World Cup champion
- Ireland coach declines to name Scotland player he alleges choked O'Gara
- 'Law & Order' star Fred Thompson says he is considering 2008 presidential run
- Millar wins prologue at Paris-Nice
- Schild wins women's World Cup slalom, takes lead in overall standings
- James Brown's Body Placed in S.C. Crypt
- Senegal election authority declares Wade official winner of presidency
- British party discusses air travel taxes to fight global warming
- Opposition leaders detained in Zimbabwe, police seal off township, halt prayer meeting
- Millar wins prologue at Paris-Nice
- Ehiogu helps Rangers beat Celtic 1-0 in Scottish Premier League
- Poll suggests Sarkozy in lead for French election, with Royal and Bayrou tied in second
- Bjorndalen, Neuner win biathlon World Cup races
- Millar wins prologue at Paris-Nice
- Senegal election authority declares Wade official winner of presidency
- Malysz wins ski jumping World Cup event
- Malysz wins ski jumping World Cup event
- Opposition leaders detained in Zimbabwe, police halt prayer meeting, party aide says
- Simon suspended for regular season and playoffs
- Has Ann Coulter Hit Her Tipping Point?
- Inter beats AC Milan 2-1 in Serie A
- Tait in for Aussies, but other spots uncertain
- Ronaldo keeps Man United's treble dreams alive
- After Klitschko TKO, the real fight begins