英文新聞列表 English News List
- Senate confirms shift of Gen. Casey from Iraq to U.S. Army chief of staff
- Theater company puts on up-and-down performances in `Ascent-Descent/Assent-Dissent'
- Glamour Gowns Grace Fashion Week Runways
- `Aqua Teen' Hungers for Higher Ratings
- Former ski coach drops lawsuits against IOC, WADA
- Reports: Aeroflot chief says Russian airline in talks to buy 15 Airbus A330 jets
- EU trade chief says global trade treaty faces delay if there is no breakthrough soon
- Review: 'Norbit' Painfully One-Note
- Italian Cabinet approves rights for unmarried couples
- EU to file defense against U.S. claims of unfair subsidies to Airbus
- Students wear surgical masks on campus in test against flu
- Oil prices fluctuate around $58 a barrel as market seeks direction
- WNBA stars light up Israeli basketball league
- Cartoon Network controversy does not translate into ratings for `Aqua Teen Hunger Force'
- Teachers, other public servants strike throughout France
- `Frontline' Finds News Media Under Siege
- Northrop to bid on $40 billion Air Force deal
- Senate confirms shift of Gen. Casey from Iraq to Army chief of staff
- Winnie the Pooh rights holder trying to force Disney to cancel trademark registrations
- Ninth case of mad cow disease confirmed in Canada
- PepsiCo 4Q profit rises 61 percent, led by international and snacks divisions
- Bears Fan Loses Bet and Must Change Name
- Brazil to invest US$4.7 billion (euro3.6 billion) in biotech over next decade
- Sting Announces `The Police Rehearsals'
- U.S. toy makers focus less on price, encouraged by shoppers' willingness to splurge
- Albrecht steps out of Berthod's shadow to win combined gold
- Sting Announces `The Police Rehearsals'
- Dog coughs up diamond wedding ring
- Ban on Oregon field burning provokes debate over smoke
- Glamour Gowns Grace Fashion Week Runways
- Landis agrees not to ride again in France this year, AFLD agrees to postpone verdict
- Prosecutor considers charges against actor Ryan O'Neal
- Harley-Davidson: Strike means motorcycle shipments will be short
- International cancels its tournament
- Some U.S. states trying to make smoking while driving illegal
- Ireland in uproar over struggle to beat San Marino
- Surprise experiment suggests it may be possible to treat Rett syndrome
- New Museum for African Art will be 'gateway to Harlem'
- Ninth case of mad cow disease confirmed in Canada
- GM's Super Bowl Robot Ad Draws Criticism
- Father and sons plead guilty to $3.7 million insider trading scam
- Rival Palestinian factions sign deal on power-sharing government
- Russia scores overtime winner against Finland
- China: Don't Spit at the Olympics
- R&B Singer R. Kelly Has Appendix Surgery
- Jordanian Baathists commemorate 40 days since Saddam Hussein's death
- Meat and sugar scarce in Venezuelan stores as sellers dispute price controls
- GM's Super Bowl ad featuring despondent robot draws criticism
- Oil prices surge $2 a barrel to flirt with $60 in late trading rush
- Local Muslim leader calls for mass protests against Israeli renovation in Jerusalem
- Ninth case of mad cow disease confirmed in Canada
- Mauresmo, Petrova, Chakvetadze advance in Paris
- Anna Nicole Smith Collapses at Hotel
- Italian Cabinet approves rights for unmarried couples
- Anna Nicole Smith Collapses at Hotel
- Sucha upsets Bartoli at Pattaya
- Anna Nicole Smith collapses at South Florida hotel
- Pan American Games officials approve sailing venue
- Oil prices surge to near $60 a barrel in late trading rush
- Kings forward hit with $1,942 in fees to recover seized dogs
- Lawyer Says Anna Nicole Smith Has Died
- Lawyer Says Anna Nicole Smith Has Died
- Gov. Richardson says U.S. must cut nuclear weapons as part of global leadership
- Sweden trounces Czechs 6-1, Russia edges Finland 4-3 in overtime
- Lawyer Says Anna Nicole Smith Has Died
- Lawyer Says Anna Nicole Smith Has Died
- U.S. Gay Lutheran pastor defrocked for having partner
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies
- Serena Williams to play Fed Cup
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies After Collapsing
- China acknowledges risks in aggressive quest for African energy, minerals, consumers
- Gore supporters plotting way to get him to run for president in 2008
- Dollar falls against euro after ECB meeting, but rises against yen and pound
- Phillips appears set to replace Parcells in Dallas
- Jobless claims post slight increase of 3,000 last week
- Microsoft to release next generation of its mobile phone software in the spring
- Glamour Gowns Grace Fashion Week Runways
- U.S. Gay Lutheran pastor defrocked for having partner
- Anna Nicole Smith Collapses, Dies at 39
- Gardemeister wins opening prologue in western Sweden
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies After Collapsing
- South African security officials to help in World Cup
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies After Collapsing
- Rapper Jadakiss pleads not guilty to gun, drug charges in NY
- Online music retailer Napster posts smaller third-quarter deficit
- Kremlin ideologue likens Putin to Franklin D. Roosevelt
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies After Collapsing
- Anna Nicole Smith Collapses, Dies at 39
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies After Collapsing
- FC Barcelona defender loses sponsorship over support for Basque hunger striker
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies After Collapsing
- Francis Bacon painting sold at London auction for 14 million pounds (dollars ; euro)
- Belbin-Agosto win original dance despite wardrobe malfunction
- Baldwin in Detroit Instead of CA Court
- Study: Through-the-nose brain surgery safe for children
- Prosecutor wants to dismiss case against French weekly that published prophet cartoons
- Anna Nicole Smith Collapses, Dies at 39
- General Motors uses Saturn to test its turnaround plans
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies After Collapsing
- Gold prices boosted by Iran nuclear program news; natural gas hits year high
- Edwards to keep bloggers who regret anti-Catholic postings on Web
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Fla. at Age 39
- Urologists Throw 'Urinetown' Potty Party
- Commission finds few changes in asylum procedures
- Rapper Indicted on New York Gun Charge
- Men Allegedly Try to Steal Urine Samples
- Reynolds American 4Q profit falls 39 percent, optimistic despite competition
- Dog Eats Owner's $5,000 Wedding Ring
- Meat and sugar scarce in Venezuelan stores as sellers dispute price controls
- Is a Mardi Gras rebound in the offing for New Orleans?
- Anna Nicole Smith Collapses, Dies at 39
- Clijsters to skip Indian Wells, likely French Open, because of injury scare
- Big Windfalls From YouTube, Google Pact
- Daniel Baldwin was in Detroit when Calif. judge ordered warrant on skipped court appearance
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- Colombian court gay couples' reight to shared assets
- Analysts: Harley strike will be short and will not hurt company
- Phillips appears set to replace Parcells in Dallas
- Francis Bacon painting sold at London auction for 14 million pounds (dollars ; euro)
- TV personalities among winners in Google's $1.76 billion YouTube purchase
- Rapper Indicted on New York Gun Charge
- Nowitzki, Arenas in All-Star 3-point contest
- New Musical Celebrates Upper Manhattan
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- Northrop Will Bid on $40 billion Air Force Deal
- Dog Eats Owner's $5,000 Wedding Ring
- Mellanox Technologies stock opens higher after IPO
- Three children from bird flu hit village hospitalized in Turkey
- Anna Nicole Smith Collapses, Dies at 39
- Prosecutors in LA Reviewing O'Neal Case
- A Playwright Writes About Writing Plays
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- French media, defense company posts revenue increase
- Anna Nicole Smith dies after collapsing at South Florida hotel; tabloid bombshell was 39
- Colombia's army finds missing soldier held hostage by leftist rebels
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- Anna Nicole Smith dies after collapsing at South Florida hotel; tabloid bombshell was 39
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- Prosecutors in Los Angeles considering charges against Ryan O'Neal in Feb. 3 brawl with son
- Siemens subsidiary pleads guilty in bogus contract case in U.S.
- Venezuela nationalizes largest private electric company by buying controlling stake
- Colombian court gay couples' right to shared assets
- Anna Nicole Smith Collapses, Dies at 39
- Indian firms on M&A run as 2006 buys more than double on year
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- Meat and sugar scarce in Venezuelan stores as sellers dispute price controls
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- Defense Department investigation concludes some prewar intelligence work inappropriate _ but legal
- Earnhardt Jr. wants majority ownership of DEI
- Peru's government says time has come to end tardiness
- 'Tank' Johnson pleads guilty to probation violation
- BGC Partners files IPO of up to $460 million on Nasdaq
- Anna Nicole Smith dies after collapsing at South Florida hotel; tabloid bombshell was 39
- Cowboys replace Parcells with Wade Phillips
- Eddie Bauer shareholders reject $286 million buyout offer from investment firms
- Glam Gowns, Serious Suits on NY Runways
- Anna Nicole Smith Collapses, Dies at 39
- Venezuela moves to nationalize largest private electric company through sale agreement
- New musical `In the Heights' celebrates the upper reaches of Manhattan
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- TV star Daniel J. Travanti makes his N.Y. stage debut
- Cowboys replace Parcells with Wade Phillips
- Anna Nicole Smith dies after collapsing at South Florida hotel; tabloid bombshell was 39
- Largest US government-subsidized rental housing complex sells for $1.3 billion
- Disney 1Q Earnings Rise on DVD Sales
- News from the Chicago Auto Show
- Bush's uncle among directors said to earn $6 million (euro4.6 million) in options scheme
- Murdoch Sees Fall Launch of Biz Channel
- Venezuela moves to nationalize largest private electric company through sale agreement
- Napster posts smaller third-quarter deficit
- Morricone Says He Never Wanted an Oscar
- Anna Nicole Smith Collapses, Dies at 39
- Russia's Lukoil says Colombian oilfield may contain 100 million barrels of oil
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- Honda to recall Elysion minivans over sliding-door lock defect
- GM's Super Bowl Robot Ad Draws Criticism
- US family stunned when grandma's painting sells for $600,000
- Online Music Co. Napster Narrows Loss
- Gap brightens dreary outlook after shoppers snap up bargains
- NKorea nuclear talks resume on positive note with signs of possible agreement
- Poor face more misery as rains bring fresh floods to Indonesian capital
- Main group suspends violent protests in southern Nepal
- Baldwin in Detroit Instead of CA Court
- Far-right leader says immigrants could submerge the French and make them slaves
- U.S. lawmakers introduce resolution urging Japan apology to World War II `comfort women'
- Daniel Baldwin was in Detroit when judge ordered warrant on skipped court appearance
- U.S. senators say beef issue key to U.S. support of South Korean free trade agreement
- Honda to recall Elysion minivans over sliding-door lock defect
- Honda to recall Elysion minivans over sliding-door lock defect
- GM's Super Bowl Robot Ad Draws Criticism
- Anna Nicole Smith dies after collapsing at South Florida hotel; tabloid bombshell was 39
- Morales to nationalize Swiss-owned mineral processing plant
- New Orleans residents are losing faith and are leaving _ or thinking of bailing out
- Anna Nicole Smith Collapses, Dies at 39
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- Colombian court gay couples' right to shared assets
- Pity Plus Beauty Made Us Care for Smith
- Blind photographers turn to cameras to share their world
- What Drew Us to Anna Nicole
- Israeli police on high alert for Muslim protests at Jerusalem renovation site
- French intellectuals abandon Royal at critical juncture in presidential race
- Combined prize eludes Raich again
- Anger grows among British Muslims arrested, then freed, in anti-terrorism raids
- Mallinger gets through Pebble on a tough day
- U.S. Congress gives Homeland Security chief a polite pounding and warnings for the future
- 5 nations launch US$1.5 billion vaccine program to save millions of children in poor countries
- Back from meltdown, Argentina's economy blossoms, but public isn't celebrating yet
- Battle between London Stock Exchange and Nasdaq reaches climax
- In fight over Cherokee identity, tribe's past and future collide
- Wildlife preservation efforts focus on private land
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- Suicide surges in South Korea, fueled by rapid economic development and online boom
- Gay actors? Public shrugs but entertainment biz still seems to have a problem
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- Grenada to abide court ruling to re-sentence 14 in connection with 1983 coup
- Get mad, go to rehab. Celebrity cure-all or really just an attempt at damage control?
- Tony Danza takes on Max Bialystock in the Broadway company of `The Producers'
- Japanese stocks edge higher, dollar up against the yen
- Japanese stocks edge higher, dollar up against the yen
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- New film `The Situation' highlights complexities of Iraq amid troop-surge debate
- Oscar-nominated `Lives of Others' arrives in US from Germany, where it prompted national debate
- Oscar workers, from the producer to the parking guy, talk shop at first production meeting
- Venezuela moves to nationalize electric company through sale agreement with AES
- After 3 decades, `Wheel of Fortune' just keeps spinning
- Calif. Family's Painting Sold for $600K
- `News War,' a `Frontline' documentary series, finds news media embattled on many fronts
- Hallmark Channel breaks into cable's top ranks, but will its growth create financial success?
- Rick Rubin, the man behind-the-scenes for many of the year's hottest albums
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- Bolivia's Morales to nationalize Swiss-owned mineral processing plant
- Willie Nelson and a `garlic soup' of entertainers to play college scholarship fundraiser
- Creators take aim at staid opera world with quintessentially American `Grapes of Wrath'
- Film review: Despite miraculous makeup work, 'Norbit' is a painfully one-note comedy
- Philadelphia murals turn barren walls into colorful landscapes
- At the Movies: Hannibal the Cannibal sinks in `Rising'
- Anna Nicole Smith Collapses, Dies at 39
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- Milwaukee exhibit focuses on Francis Bacon during the 1950s
- Video-game reviews: From jungle planets to frozen worlds, games storm the cosmos
- Video-game review: `Burning Crusade' expands already massive `World of Warcraft'
- Film review: `The Messengers' plows fertile but familiar ground
- Film review: Oscar-nominated 'Lives of Others' brilliantly combines subtlety and tension
- Mickelson eagles final hole for share of lead
- Anna Nicole Smith dies after collapsing at Florida hotel; tabloid bombshell was 39
- Q&A: Man of many projects: With Gnarls Barkley, Danger Mouse finds big success
- Exhibits revisit Robert Moses' transformation of New York
- White House defends House of Representatives speaker's access to Air Force transport plane
- SKorea says Chinese draft agreement a good basis for NKorea nuclear talks
- SKorea announces presidential amnesty for 434 people, including suspended IOC member
- In New Orleans, black carnival has its high-society side
- SKorea announces presidential amnesty for 434 people, including suspended IOC member
- Deal with Palestinian militants complicates Bush peace effort
- Sister of New York drug lord pleads to spare his life
- Mickelson eagles final hole for share of lead
- Anna Nicole Smith Collapses, Dies at 39
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- Anna Nicole Smith dies after collapsing at Florida hotel; tabloid bombshell was 39
- White House treads carefully on Capitol Hill to avert Republican Iraq rebuke
- Democratic members of U.S. Congress weigh plan to clear out Guantanamo prison
- Cowboys replace Parcells with Wade Phillips
- South Korea, U.S. fail to bridge gaps over American beef imports
- Kevin Costner and Wife Expecting First
- Fortress Investment Group prices IPO at $18.50 per share, the top of estimated range
- Dog Eats Owner's $5,000 Wedding Ring
- Kevin Costner and his wife are expecting their first child
- Kevin Costner and his wife are expecting their first child
- Taiwan opposition leader criticizes textbook changes about Japan's colonial rule
- Movie's sexy outfits highlight China's lack of ratings, set off debate on social norms
- Traditional heritage threatened as Brazil's capoeira booms internationally
- Anna Nicole Smith Collapses, Dies at 39
- South Korea, U.S. fail to bridge gaps over American beef imports
- South Korea, U.S. fail to bridge gaps over American beef imports
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- House Democratic leaders plan Iraq vote next week
- Japan's Sanyo denies reports of decision to sell stake in financial unit to GE Capital
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- Japan's Sanyo denies reports of decision to sell stake in financial unit to GE Capital
- Prosecutors Consider Charging O'Neal
- Rapper Indicted on New York Gun Charge
- Japanese stocks edge higher, dollar rises vs yen
- Japanese stocks edge higher, dollar rises vs yen
- R&B Singer R. Kelly Has Appendix Surgery
- Costner, Wife Expecting First Child
- SKorea announces amnesty for 434 people, including suspended IOC member
- Hearing on James Brown's Estate Friday
- Bush uncle among directors said to earn $6 million in options scheme
- Wash. Cabbie Returns $6,000 Left in Car
- Venezuela moves to nationalize top electric company with buyout of AES stake
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- Oil prices continue rise on cold U.S. weather and Iran concerns
- Oil prices continue rise on cold U.S. weather and Iran concerns
- Kodak will slash 3,000 more jobs as it wraps up 4-year overhaul this year
- U.S., South Korea upbeat on North Korean nuclear talks
- Anna Nicole Smith Collapses, Dies at 39
- GM uses Saturn to test its turnaround plans
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- Australia wins toss, will bat first in first one-day final
- China launches review of drug industry amid scandal over bribery, deaths
- Jamaica uses Venezuelan oil dollars to help government sugar company
- Honda to recall Elysion minivans over sliding-door lock defect
- Honda to recall Elysion minivans over sliding-door lock defect
- Anna Nicole Smith dies after collapsing at Florida hotel; tabloid bombshell was 39
- Copa Libertadores: Colombia's Tolima advances
- Barbados opens house where George Washington stayed as a teen
- United wins final OK for nonstop flights to China
- `Foreign' rugby invading Ireland's most hallowed sporting ground
- Philadelphia City Council approves ban on trans fats in restaurant food beginning Sept. 1
- Grandma's Painting Sells for $600,000
- Skrastins breaks Horton's durability mark
- Philadelphia City Council approves ban on trans fats in restaurant food beginning Sept. 1
- What Drew Us to Anna Nicole
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- Gowns, Suits Grace NY Runways
- Meat and sugar scarce in Venezuelan stores as sellers dispute price controls
- Commission finds changes lacking in U.S. political asylum procedures
- China offers tax breaks for technology imports
- China offers tax breaks for technology imports
- Seven Chinese Olympic team soccer players sent home from London
- Seven Chinese Olympic team soccer players sent home from London
- Andy Lau: Enough of ancient Chinese pics
- Jet Li doubts his acting skills, especially in love scenes
- Canadian pairs skater taken off the ice after being hit by partner's skate
- Merle Haggard Explores Green Energy
- US consumer confidence hits 2 1/2-year high, but Bush's approval ratings still low
- Fertility treatment raises birth defect risk, largest North American study finds
- Cisco acquires social networking company amid push into media distribution
- Casino mogul Stanley Ho strikes back at American gaming giants with new casino
- Casino mogul Stanley Ho strikes back at American gaming giants with new casino
- U.S. Defense Department probe finds inappropriate prewar use of intelligence in Iraq
- Merle Haggard explores green energy venture in his California hometown
- Russell Crowe's sports team axes cheerleaders because they `make people `uncomfortable'
- Russell Crowe's sports team axes cheerleaders because they `make people `uncomfortable'
- Penguins down Flyers 5-4
- GPS shoes locate wearer with press of a button
- Philippine shares rise as market recovers after 3-session loss
- Anna Nicole Smith Collapses, Dies at 39
- Guatemala beats Nicaragua, Salvador beats Belize in Central American Cup
- Anna Nicole Smith dies after collapsing at Florida hotel; tabloid bombshell was 39
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- Thorpe has no regrets over retirement
- Thorpe has no regrets over retirement
- Life returns to normal in south Nepal after group suspends violent protests
- Indian actress Preity Zinta urges youth to study hard, not harbor Bollywood dreams
- Indian actress Preity Zinta urges youth to study hard, not harbor Bollywood dreams
- US homeland security chief Chertoff on congressional grill for second day Friday
- Thorpe has no regrets over retirement
- Malaysia won't budge on procurement policy as fifth round of trade talks with U.S. ends
- Singapore's Tiger Airways hopes to fly Australian domestic routes by end-2007
- Canadian pairs skater taken off the ice after being hit by partner's skate
- Muslim lawmakers to discuss Iraqi, Palestinian conflicts at meeting in Malaysia
- Honda plans recalls; 45,000 sedans globally, 72,000 minivans in Japan
- Harrah's CEO to get $94 million from private equity buyout
- EMI in Talks to Sell Unprotected MP3s
- EMI in Talks to Sell Unprotected MP3s
- U.S. warship makes Cambodian port visit, first time in more than 3 decades
- Former US defense secretary plans to visit North Korea industrial complex
- Six Nations: Scotland try to rebound at home against Wales
- Six Nations: Ireland and France finally meet
- China's Shen and Zhao win pairs competition
- Pistons trounce Lakers 93-78
- Reports: Harvard University expected to pick Faust as first woman president
- Left-wing activist shot dead in Philippines ahead of U.N. investigator's visit
- Blind Photographers Turn to Cameras to S
- Blind Photographers Show Work in Israel
- Jazz visionary Ornette Coleman explores the mysteries of sound
- Taiwan contract chipmaker TSMC reports 20 percent on-year fall in revenue for January
- Australia shares rise 0.5 percent to record on strong resource shares
- US envoy 'cautiously optimistic' after discussing draft accord with NKorea at nuclear talks
- Vietnamese prime minister hosts country's highest-level online chat
- Muslim lifeguards begin patrolling on Australian beach rocked by race riots
- Explosion at railroad station in India's troubled Assam state, no casualties
- Bangladesh army chief says no to military takeover
- US envoy says delegations raised concerns about draft accord with NKorea at nuclear talks
- U.S. warship makes Cambodian port visit, first time in more than 3 decades
- US envoy says delegations raised concerns about draft accord with NKorea at nuclear talks
- Former Thai PM's spokesman says coup leaders barring him from return
- Boeing in talks with Indian defense officials for the sale of 12 Chinook helicopters
- Boeing in talks with Indian defense officials for the sale of 12 Chinook helicopters
- Dollar higher against the yen in Asia on view weak yen not focus in G7 finance talks
- Dollar higher against the yen in Asia on view weak yen not focus in G7 finance talks
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- SKorea announces amnesty for 434 people, including suspended IOC member
- Alcatel-Lucent reports Q4 net loss, major job cuts
- Mbeki under pressure to address South Africa's crime in parliament address
- South Korea, U.S. fail to bridge gaps over American beef imports
- Japanese stocks advance, buoyed by machinery orders, weak yen
- Japanese stocks advance, buoyed by machinery orders, weak yen
- Life returns to normal in south Nepal after group suspends violent protests
- Davis Cup: New Zealand 2, Pacific Oceania 0
- NKorean nuclear talks enter second day, focus on initial steps of disarmament
- Davis Cup: Philippines 1, Pakistan 1
- Davis Cup: Taiwan 0, Thailand 1
- Davis Cup: New Zealand leads Pacific Oceania 2-0
- Alcatel-Lucent reports Q4 net loss, major job cuts
- US gives Vietnam $400,000 to plan clean-up of Agent Orange hotspot
- North Korea slams Japan, says abductee issue harms nuclear talks
- Ponting, Gilchrist get rest ahead of World Cup
- Ponting, Gilchrist get rest ahead of World Cup
- Alcatel-Lucent reports Q4 net loss, major job cuts
- House Republicans vent some frustration, take aim at Pelosi's big airplane
- China shares edge lower as Ping An Insurance IPO saps funds; yuan slips against dollar
- South Korea's Ahn holds 1-stroke lead after 2 rounds at Royal Pines
- U.S. official says it will be difficult to complete FTA talks with Malaysia by July deadline
- UK's First Group agrees 1.9 billion pound takeover of bus firm Laidlaw International
- Edison's light bulb could be endangered, as U.S. lawmakers propose switch to fluorescent
- Envoys to North Korea nuclear talks object to Chinese draft proposal
- Kyrgyz president tells new Cabinet not to quarrel with parliament
- Kyrgyz president tells new Cabinet not to quarrel with parliament
- UK's First Group agrees to buy Laidlaw International for 1.9 billion pounds
- Fourth child from village affected by bird flu hospitalized in Turkey
- Super 14: Hurricanes beat Chiefs 39-32
- Super 14: Hurricanes beat Chiefs 39-32
- Taiwan shares rise 0.2 percent on bargain-hunting in construction and food sectors
- 6 tried in Shanghai for allegedly pirating drug Tamiflu
- Anna Nicole Smith Dies in Florida at 39
- Tokyo teachers sue after being punished for refusing to honor national flag, anthem
- Singapore, Malaysia to work to fully liberalize air route by end-2008, city-state says
- Oil prices rises above US$60 a barrel on cold U.S. weather and Iran concerns
- Hong Kong shares decline, dragged by HSBC losses
- Dubai Ports World approved to build Chinese container port
- Dubai Ports World approved to build Chinese container port
- Malaysia sees sustained strong growth in exports, trade in 2007
- Malaysia sees sustained strong growth in exports, trade in 2007
- Sweden's Securitas security company swings into 4Q loss due higher costs
- Japanese stocks advance, buoyed by machinery orders, weak yen
- Japanese stocks advance, buoyed by machinery orders, weak yen
- Norway's annual inflation rate falls to 1.2 percent in January
- Taiwan's state-run oil, shipbuilding companies change name to limit China confusion
- Former US defense secretary plans to visit North Korea industrial complex
- 10 U.S. lawmakers visit Kosovo
- Euro slips against the dollar in early Friday trading
- Anger grows among British Muslims arrested, then freed, in anti-terrorism raids
- South Korean shares rise on Kookmin Bank, won advances
- Taiwan's state-run oil, shipbuilding, post companies change name to limit China confusion
- Ousted Thai prime minister's lawyer says coup leaders barring him from return
- Britain's trade deficit hits new high in 2006 after it becomes net oil importer
- Thai teen Chinarat shines at rain interrupted Malaysian Open
- Thai teen Chinarat shines at rain interrupted Malaysian Open
- Tavis Smiley to Host Presidential Forums
- Sainsbury says it sold 5 percent of Sainsbury's Bank for 21 million pounds
- Polls say Portugal will scrap abortion ban in referendum
- 5 nations launch US$1.5 billion vaccine program to help children in poor countries
- Paris court upholds conviction for man who attacked Duchamp urinal
- Singapore Airlines quarterly net profit rises 48.6 percent on year
- Singapore Airlines quarterly net profit rises 48.6 percent on year
- Blind Photographers Show Work in Israel
- Tavis Smiley to Host Presidential Forums
- Wilkinson already targeting more records
- CAS upholds Feyenoord's UEFA Cup ban
- Russian Prosecutors: Khodorkvosky, partner stole oil worth US$32 billion
- Singapore shares end flat; buoyant banks offset SingTel slide
- Thai shares rise on buying in blue chips
- DaimlerChrysler sells shares to private investor; reduces its stake in EADS to 15 percent
- Indonesian shares fell on fears that more floods could worsen economy
- Kazakh Parliament backs plan to boost domestic companies' stake in energy sector
- Russian bankruptcy official: U.S. oil company Chevron interested in acquiring Yukos assets
- Russian bankruptcy official: Chevron interested in acquiring Yukos assets
- Singapore Airlines quarterly net profit rises 48.6 percent on year
- Singapore Airlines quarterly net profit rises 48.6 percent on year
- EU says it has filed WTO defense against U.S. Airbus subsidy allegations
- Autopsy on Anna Nicole Smith to be performed Friday as paternity dispute continues
- Davis Cup: Taiwan and Thailand tied 1-1 after opening day
- DaimlerChrysler sells shares to private investor; reduces its stake in EADS to 15 percent
- Smith Autopsy to Be Performed on Friday
- Russian bankruptcy official: Chevron interested in acquiring Yukos assets
- Diamond miner De Beers says full-year profit rose 32 percent on rising sales
- Juergens wins women's skeleton
- DaimlerChrysler sells shares to private investor; reduces its stake in EADS to 15 percent
- Old-man Buechel leads final downhill training
- Davis Cup: Japan 2, China 0
- India shares fall led by declines in telecom and technology stocks
- India shares fall led by declines in telecom and technology stocks
- Sanofi-Aventis loses U.S. patent case over bestselling drug
- Most Asian markets higher as Tokyo stocks rise, but Hong Kong shares decline
- Edison's light bulb could be endangered, as U.S. lawmakers propose switch to fluorescent
- Coutts and Cayard launch sailing series
- Coutts and Cayard launch sailing series
- Cuche seeking elusive win
- U.S. health officials say autism rate about 1 in 150, higher than previous estimates
- Davis Cup: Georgia 1, Portugal 0
- Japan starts alert system using satellites to send warnings on natural disasters
- Country Gets Its Turn in Grammy Week
- Oil rises above US$60 a barrel on cold U.S. weather and concerns on Iran
- London's FTSE-100 index up 32.5 points at 6,378.9 at midday
- Albanian power utility signs deal with Italy's Maire Engineering for thermo power plant
- Paerson leads downhill portion of combined
- Amid Grammy week, country stars call attention to preserving vintage audio, video performances
- DaimlerChrysler sells EADS shares to private investor; reduces its stake to 15 percent
- EU agriculture commissioner sees need for balance in Doha round
- Pakistan wins toss and bats in third one-dayer
- Nadal out of Friday's Davis Cup match with muscle injury
- Cutbacks and pending closure of steel plant promise cleaner air for Beijing Olympics
- Japanese food company recalls millions of cans of tuna after box cutter blade found
- Oil rises above US$60 a barrel on cold U.S. weather and concerns on Iran
- 5 nations launch US$1.5 billion vaccine program to help children in poor countries
- Hasbro's 4th-quarter profit climbs on growth in core brands such as Star Wars
- China's Africa loans raise worries about debt burdens in poor countries; prompt calls for more aid
- Smith's Mother Blames Drugs for Death
- Russia lawmakers back bill giving Putin power to suspend governors, mayors
- Liverpool hoping season isn't about to turn again
- Actor Ian Richardson, TV's villainous politician Francis Urquhart, dead at 72
- Revival of 'The Dumb Waiter' shows Harold Pinter's comic side
- Paerson leads downhill portion of combined
- Beckham set to return to Madrid squad
- Bulgarians stage show of solidarity with medics sentenced to death in Libya
- Gowns, Suits Grace NY Runways
- Rival Palestinian leaders sign deal on power-sharing government at Mecca summit
- Anna Nicole Smith's Mother Blames Drugs
- Turkmenistan heads into first presidential election with more than one candidate
- EU says it has filed WTO defense against U.S. Airbus subsidy allegations
- Samsung unveils mobile phone with features similar to Apple's iPhone
- Eight U.S. lawmakers visit Kosovo
- Switzerland's SIG recommends shareholders reject Rank offer
- O'Driscoll, Stringer to miss Six Nations match against France
- 3 journalists arrested in Zimbabwe
- Lufthansa, Aer Lingus post a gain in January passenger figures
- Hollywood Stars Get Facelift for Oscars
- Alcatel-Lucent to cut more jobs as profits slide
- Six Nations: Ireland and France finally meet
- MasterCard swings to better-than-expected profit in 4Q from year-ago loss; hikes dividend
- Crews work to fix cracks on Hollywood Walk of Fame before Academy Awards
- Wanjiru reclaims world half-marathon record
- 5 nations launch US$1.5 billion vaccine program to help children in poor countries
- Autopsy on Anna Nicole Smith to be performed Friday; mother blames drugs for her death
- Hollywood Stars Get Facelift for Oscars
- GPS sneakers locate wearer with press of a button
- UEFA negotiates with Scotland's Taylor for senior role
- DaimlerChrysler sells EADS shares to private investor; reduces its stake to 15 percent
- Anna Nicole Smith's Mother Blames Drugs
- India's prime minister sets annual export target of US$80 billion for IT sector by 2010
- India's prime minister sets annual export target of US$80 billion for IT sector by 2010
- NBC's Russert: Witness Stand Unpleasant
- Smith leaves legal tangle and a baby who may or may not be an heiress
- Militant Islamic groups open new propaganda front in war on terror
- Beckham to return to Madrid squad
- Lawyer for teen suspect in death of Italian policeman says he did not kill anyone
- MasterCard posts better-than-expected profit in 4Q on customer spending; hikes dividend
- State senator repeats foul language students wrote about him online
- Police scuffle with protesters in Cairo, protesters march in Jordan, Lebanon over Israeli dig at holy site
- Auto parts suppplier Lear Corp. accepts $2.8B takeover bid from investor Icahn affiliate
- Poland's national police chief resigns after new interior minister takes office
- Zurich Financial says COO Exckert to retire at the end of February
- Anna Nicole Smith's Mother Blames Drugs
- Zambian budget proposes tax hike on copper companies
- Miraz beats Santangelo at Pattaya
- Miraz beats Santangelo at Pattaya
- Honda will make small jets in North Carolina plant, governor says
- Anna Nicole Smith's Mother Blames Drugs
- British bird flu investigation focuses on turkey farm's safety practices
- Auto parts supplier Lear Corp. accepts $2.8B takeover bid from investor Icahn affiliate
- Kazakh president dismisses son-in-law as deputy foreign minister amid kidnapping scandal
- Ferguson blames media for adding to McClaren's woes
- 5 nations launch US$1.5 billion vaccine program to save children in poor countries
- Autopsy on Anna Nicole Smith under way; mother blames drugs for the former model's death
- Candidate Romney says war is poorly managed but still supports Bush
- Honda will make small jets at North Carolina plant, governor says
- Britain's Conservative party sell former headquarters for US$60 million
- Envoys to North Korea nuclear talks struggle to compromise over Chinese draft proposal
- Mbeki pledges more police, other measures to reduce crime in South Africa
- Paerson leads downhill portion of combined
- Finmeccanica, Russian Railways sign agreement for high-speed rail link
- Anna Nicole Smith's Mother Blames Drugs
- Oil rises above US$60 a barrel on cold U.S. weather and concerns on Iran
- Davis Cup: Belarus 0, Sweden 1
- Villarreal agrees to loan Riquelme to former club Boca
- Autopsy on Anna Nicole Smith under way; mother blames drugs for the former model's death
- Davis Cup: Austria 0, Argentina, 1
- First Group agrees to buy Laidlaw International for US$3 billion
- Romania's trade deficit widens by 44 percent in 2006 on higher imports
- Platini says matches should be stopped in case of violence
- Anna Nicole Smith's Mother Blames Drugs
- South Korea, U.S. set to tackle 7th round of free trade talks as pressure builds
- U.S. stocks regain ground after pullback; oil crosses $60
- Alcatel-Lucent to cut more jobs as profits slide
- Local TV: 3 key Sri Lankan ministers have been removed from Cabinet
- Local TV: 3 key Sri Lankan ministers have been removed from Cabinet
- Autopsy on Anna Nicole Smith under way; mother blames drugs for the former model's death
- Davis Cup: Soderling gives Sweden early lead over Belarus in Davis Cup
- House Republicans vent some frustration, take aim at Pelosi's big airplane
- Suzlon Energy says it is making a friendly offer for REpower, topping Areva's bid
- Suspected rebels kill 5 in India's troubled northeast, say police
- Suspected rebels kill 5 in India's troubled northeast, say police
- Davis Cup: Acasuso beats Koubek to give Argentina 1-0 lead over Austria
- Davis Cup: Georgia 2, Portugal 0
- Netherlands' queen asks Prime Minister Jan Peter Balkenende to appoint Cabinet
- Paerson wins combined race at Alpine worlds
- EU agriculture commissioner sees need for balance in Doha round trade talks
- Paerson wins combined race at Alpine worlds
- India's health indicators show some improvement but still lag far behind wealthier nations
- Susan Bies to leave U.S. central bank at the end of March
- Lund wins men's skeleton, Juergens wins women's
- Honda will make small jets at North Carolina plant, governor says
- AC Milan wants some fans in San Siro for Livorno game
- Actor Ian Richardson, TV's villainous politician Francis Urquhart, dead at 72
- Turkey confirms new outbreak of H5N1 bird flu virus in fowl
- Paerson wins combined race at Alpine worlds
- Anna Nicole Smith's Mother Blames Drugs
- Anna Nicole Smith's Mother Blames Drugs
- Delta gets court permission to buy 30 regional jets from Bombardier valued at $1B-plus
- Davis Cup: Germany 1, Croatia 0
- AC Milan wants some fans in San Siro for Livorno game
- Davis Cup: Switzerland 1, Spain 0
- Suspected rebels kill 5 in India's troubled northeast, say police
- Italian league announces new dates for postponed matches
- Italian league announces new dates for postponed matches
- Forest products maker Weyerhaeuser reports 4Q profit versus loss a year ago
- Actor's Rugby Club Cuts Cheer Squad
- Davis Cup: Switzerland 1, Spain 0
- Paerson wins combined race at Alpine worlds
- Turkey confirms new outbreak of H5N1 bird flu virus in fowl
- Police scuffle with protesters in Cairo, protesters march in Jordan, Lebanon over Israeli dig at holy site
- Ethiopia plans to provide all its citizens, 3 neighboring countries with electricity, says official
- Autopsy on Anna Nicole Smith under way; mother blames drugs for the former model's death
- Davis Cup: United States 1, Czech Republic 0
- IRB announces final World Cup qualifying dates
- Davis Cup: Soderling gives Sweden early lead over Belarus in Davis Cup
- Nadal withdraws with injury; Switzerland takes 1-0 lead over Spain
- Soccer's rule-making body to discuss use of goal line technology
- European officials urge controls on international arms sales
- Euro, yen lower against U.S. dollar ahead of G-7 finance ministers' gathering
- Davis Cup: Roddick gives US first point against the Czechs
- Davis Cup: Russia 1, Chile 0
- Defense Department investigation concludes some prewar intelligence work inappropriate _ but legal
- Davis Cup: Germany 1, Croatia 0
- Latvia's economy hits growth peak of near 12 percent in 2006
- 5 nations launch US$1.5 billion vaccine program to save children in poor countries
- Phillips signs for Cowboys
- Italy clubs scramble to get ready for the weekend
- Out of last year's Chase, Stewart will be even more driven in '07
- Mourinho seeks his revenge over Boro
- 'Chubby' surprises but fails to overcome Chen Ti
- Cavaliers to host the Heat as LeBron's form hits slump
- Sidelines
- India's Mirza takes fame in her stride
- Wales and Scotland look to kickstart Six Nations bid
- Ocean Boys will 'see hell,' says boss of Sierra Leone minnows
- Collingwood lifts England to win
- Brodeur garners another shutout in Devils' victory
- Designers in the pink of form
- Autumn collections sparkle in New York
- A bag for school, work or fighting terrorists
- Gap falls from fashion-favorite pedestal
- AU Optronics advances after profit outlook
- Yen backpedaling amid discord between G7 chiefs
- American oil slide may help Mideast
- Investors not impressed by modest sales figures
- Taiwan exploring Philippines reforestation projects
- Airlines team up against rail
- Western Europe demand for cell phones may drop
- Ping An starts US$5b sale of shares in China
- U.S. lawmakers attack beef ban
- Warner CEO says Apple music plea 'lacks logic, merit'
- In Brief
- January world's hottest to date, Japan study says
- North Korea talks falter over draft proposal by China
- Japan to push for commercial whaling at meeting
- Brain damage for Indonesia flood victim
- China's President Hu wraps up visit to Mozambique
- In Brief
- Major drug suspect sought by the U.S. deported from Cuba to Colombia
- Court in Colombia rules gay couples can share assets
- U.S. delivers more police equipment to Lebanon as part of pledge to help
- Top Iranian nuclear envoy to meet with head of IAEA
- U.S. House plans Iraq vote next week
- Guineans stock up on food over fears of another strike
- Share the sacrifice our troops have made
- A drawback of the Information Age
- What the world needs now is to reduce carbon emissions
- Snack-ad attack
- Best to avoid another gulf crisis in Iran
- Anti-capitalist ideology triumphs over profits in Venezuela's revolution
- Pakistan plan leads to Burqa-clad protest
- Argentina's economy blooms, public not celebrating yet
- Hog breeders sign convention on discipline
- Family of SARS victim blasts Ma for not apologizing
- CAA head indicted on corruption charges
- Love is in the air at the Evergreen
- Enchanting Lovers at Regent
- Leela joins Global Hotel Alliance
- Evergreen Laurel Hotel (Taipei) presents 'Sweet Lady Lady's Suite'
- Yannick introduces chocolate gift box
- Caesar Park Kenting names new GM
- Royal offers Doraemon Park Tour
- Prosecutor says Wu trial may end soon
- Pop stars gather for memorial to express grief over loss of Hsu
- No U.S. objection to name changes, MOFA says
- Ma affirms promise to quit if indicted
- Chen announces more shuffling of personnel in senior positions
- Violent clashes break out at disputed holy site in Jerusalem
- Palestinian leaders sign deal on unity government after talks
- Agency boss, NT$10m said to be missing
- Memorial service held for 'Asian Iron Man' Yang
- State-run firms change names to limit confusion
- Renaming state enterprises alerts Washington
- Central bank joins name change bandwagon
- Taiwan media expected to crowd Wang trial
- Name change smacked of politics: Lee
- London's FTSE-100 index closes up 36.4 points at 6382.80
- Lawyer for teen suspect in death of Italian policeman says he did not kill anyone
- Autopsy Begins on Anna Nicole Smith
- Former foreign minister-turned-opposition leader wants to run for president in Georgia
- Bremen investigating stadium attack by right-wing fans
- Defense Department investigation concludes some prewar intelligence work inappropriate _ but legal
- Oil prices slip after briefly topping $60 a barrel on cold U.S. weather and Iran concerns
- Defense seeks acquittal of far-right activist Ernst Zundel at German trial
- Auto parts supplier Lear Corp. accepts $2.8B takeover bid from Icahn affiliate
- Hall's four wickets hold Pakistan to 217-8
- Platini says matches should be stopped in case of violence
- Bloggers in Mideast transforming political, social dialogue but face clampdowns by authorities
- Lyon becomes first French soccer team to float on sock market
- Former Coca-Cola secretary jailed as a flight risk
- Paerson wins combined race at Alpine worlds
- Davis Cup: Roddick gives US first point against the Czechs with win over outsider Minar
- Davis Cup: Vliegen beats Hewitt to give Belgium 1-0 lead over Australia
- UEFA to make decision on Milan Champions League games early next week
- Georgia Senate balks at national ID card
- Experts suspect current bird flu outbreak is mainly result of trade in live birds
- Alcatel-Lucent to cut more jobs as profits slide
- Pope worries about family after Italian government backs rights for unmarried couples
- GM to edit ad that drew criticism from suicide prevention group
- European markets end higher
- Honda will make small jets at North Carolina plant, invest as much as $100 million
- Davis Cup: Ecuador 1, Netherlands Antilles 0)
- CEO of ailing Alitalia being replaced
- GM Agrees to Edit Super Bowl Robot Ad
- Super 14: Force beats Stormers 22-3
- Davis Cup: Belarus 0, Sweden 2
- Bank of America agrees to cooperate with Justice Department investigation, settles with IRS
- Sri Lankan president dismisses 3 ministers
- Sri Lankan president dismisses 3 ministers
- Davis Cup: Soderling, Johansson give Sweden 2-0 lead over Belarus in Davis Cup
- Davis Cup: France 2, Romania 0
- Anna Nicole Smith's Mother Blames Drugs
- US Airways CEO booked on drunk driving charge
- Davis Cup: Austria 0, Argentina 2
- Netherlands' queen urges haste for Prime Minister Jan Peter Balkenende to appoint Cabinet
- Meredith in Watery Crisis on `Grey'
- Autopsy Begins on Anna Nicole Smith
- U.S. stocks turn narrowly mixed
- Oil prices top $60 a barrel on cold U.S. weather, Iran concerns
- Autopsy on Anna Nicole Smith under way; mother blames drugs for the former model's death
- Director Hopes Film Gets Warm Reception
- Hasbro's 4Q profit climbs on growth in core brands, including Star Wars, Playskool
- Smith Left Tangled Legal Web
- U.S. regulators approve shunt to save limbs of wounded soldiers
- Secretary-General appoints U.S., Chinese, Japanese and Egyptian officials to top posts
- `Dumb Waiter' Show's Pinter's Comic Side
- Brown's Partner Granted Access to Home
- Gabor Husband May Be Smith's Baby's Dad
- New UN political chief is tough talking career diplomat
- Hearing: James Brown's partner can get her things from home where they lived
- New UN political chief is tough talking career diplomat
- BP's Russian joint venture given 3 months to fix violations at giant gas field
- Zsa Zsa's Husband: I Might Be Baby's Dad
- Gabor Husband May Be Smith's Baby's Dad
- Appeals court blocks American's transfer to Iraqi court for trial on terror charges
- BP stockholders request freeze on outgoing CEO Browne's retirement package
- Zsa Zsa Gabor's husband says he might be father of Anna Nicole Smith's baby
- Wennemars wins men's 500 at speedskating allround worlds
- Defense Department investigation concludes some prewar intelligence work inappropriate _ but legal
- Gabor Husband May Be Smith's Baby's Dad
- China's Africa loans raise worries about debt burdens in poor countries
- Davis Cup: Switzerland 1, Spain 1
- Gabor Husband May Be Smith's Baby's Dad
- Militant Islamic groups open new propaganda front in war on terror
- TrimSpa Mourns Loss of Spokeswoman
- Davis Cup: Soderling, Johansson give Sweden 2-0 lead over Belarus in Davis Cup
- Zsa Zsa's Husband: I Might Be Baby's Dad
- Gronholm leads Loeb by 11 seconds after day two
- EU puts forward contentious plan to make damaging the environment a crime
- Zsa Zsa Gabor's husband says he might be father of Anna Nicole Smith's baby
- Nadal withdraws with injury; Switzerland and Spain at 1-1
- Gabor Husband May Be Smith's Baby's Dad
- Gifts Gone Wild: Swag Still Big Business
- CEO of ailing Alitalia being replaced
- Zsa Zsa's Husband: I Might Be Baby's Dad
- American Classics Closing Fashion Week
- Militant Islamic groups open new propaganda front in war on terror
- Head of Greece's largest pension fund found dead
- TrimSpa Mourns Loss of Spokeswoman
- Russian bankruptcy official: Chevron interested in acquiring Yukos assets
- Reports: Harvard University expected to pick Faust as first woman president
- American Classics Closing Fashion Week
- Wenger blasts international soccer as boring
- Peru, Venezuela agree to return ambassadors after diplomatic spat
- Davis Cup: France, Sweden, Argentina lead 2-0
- Gabor Husband May Be Smith's Baby's Dad
- Davis Cup: Czech Republic 1, United States 1
- Davis Cup: Germany 1, Croatia 1
- Autopsy on Anna Nicole Smith under way
- Stern adds Anthony, Howard to All-Star team
- New UN political chief is tough talking career diplomat
- Arizona councilman draws heat for sitting during the Pledge to protest war
- New York acquires goalie Rimando
- Zsa Zsa Gabor's husband says he might be father of Anna Nicole Smith's baby
- Smith's Film Finale Debuts in April
- Davis Cup: Berdych beats Blake to pull Czechs level with United States
- Davis Cup: Israel leads Luxembourg 2-0
- Scheduled cleanup of radioactive uranium tailings in Utah pushed back to 2028
- Anna Nicole Smith's final film will feature her as extraterrestrial vixen
- Paerson wins combined race at Alpine worlds to close in on history
- Arsenal to cooperate with Colorado Rapids
- In school speech, state senator repeats foul language students wrote about him on Web
- Pope worries about family after Italian government backs rights for unmarried couples
- Oil prices top $60 a barrel on cold U.S. weather, Iran concerns
- Davis Cup: Germany 1, Croatia 1
- Davis Cup: Berdych beats Blake to level tie
- Zsa Zsa Gabor's husband says he might be father of Anna Nicole Smith's baby
- Davis: Russia 2, Chile 0
- Sexy Look Sparks Ratings Debate in China
- Militant Islamic groups open new propaganda front in war on terror
- Davis Cup: Russia 2, Chile 0
- Zsa Zsa's Husband: I Might Be Baby's Dad
- Davis Cup: Belgium 2, Australia 0
- Ugly Duckling Becomes Swan on Telenovela
- Brazilian Saves Grandson From Anaconda
- Producer Options Astronaut Kidnap Tale
- Davis Cup: Safin, Andreev give Russia 2-0 lead over Chile
- Zsa Zsa's Husband: I Might Be Baby's Dad
- Mancuso and Paerson add to their medal hauls
- More Tests Are Needed Smith Death Case
- Lovesick astronaut's strange tale is optioned for movie
- Davis Cup: France 2, Romania 0
- Brown's Partner Granted Access to Home
- Cartoon Network Head Samples Steps Down
- More Tests Are Needed Smith Death Case
- More Tests Needed in Smith Death Case
- Amicable takeover of Venezuela's top electric company buoys markets
- Hearing: James Brown's partner can get her things from home where they lived
- More Tests Needed in Smith Death Case
- Davis Cup: Belgium takes 2-0 lead over Australia
- Davis Cup: Berdych beats Blake to level tie
- Filmmaker Gus Van Sant agrees to alcohol diversion program
- Bolivia's Morales signs decree nationalizing Swiss tin smelter
- Zsa Zsa Gabor's husband says he might be father of Anna Nicole Smith's baby
- Hall takes four Pakistan wickets for South Africa before match is abandoned
- More Tests Needed in Smith Death Case
- BP stockholders request freeze on outgoing CEO Browne's retirement package
- Super 14: Sharks defeat Waratahs 22-9
- Technology stocks aren't seen as essential component to take markets higher
- Discovery Channel dropping cycling team sponsorship
- Harvard poised to name woman president _ a high-profile crack in glass ceiling
- Sven Kramer takes strong lead in race for World Allround Speedskating title
- Anna Nicole Smith's final film will feature her as extraterrestrial vixen
- Davis Cup: Peru 2, Venezuela 0
- Lawyer for teen suspect in death of Italian policeman says he did not kill anyone
- Secretary-General appoints U.S., Chinese, Japanese and Egyptian officials to top posts
- More Tests Needed in Smith Death Case
- U.S. stocks fall on inflation worries after Fed officials' comments; oil crosses $60 a barrel
- "Lost" film ruined by security X-ray
- Smith's Film Finale Debuts in April
- EU agriculture commissioner sees need for balance in Doha round trade talks
- U.S. undersecretary promotes strong ties with Latin America
- Anna Nicole Smith's final film will feature her as extraterrestrial vixen
- U.S. finds dramatic rise in accidental drug-overdose deaths
- Dollar rises against most currencies ahead of G7, Canadian dollar up on jobs report
- British transport firm buying Greyhound owner Laidlaw for $2.8 billion
- Movie Director Agrees to DUII Sentencing
- Infamous New York City drug lord gets life without parole for two slayings
- American Classics Closing Fashion Week
- Smith's Film Finale Debuts in April
- Cartoon Network Head Resigns After Scare
- Public view of Congress improves, but a majority still disapprove
- Gold hits 6-month high on oil price rebound and funds buying; copper hits 5-week high
- American Classics Closing Fashion Week
- Dana unions object to sale of engine-parts business to German company
- Oil prices briefly surpass $60 a barrel on cold U.S. weather, Iran concerns
- Hannover rallies to gain draw against Wolfsburg
- Bundesliga summaries
- Woman Breaks Tooth, Wants Town to Pay
- Dana unions object to sale of engine-parts business to German company
- NYC Drug Lord Spared Death Penalty
- Truck Spills 40 Tons of Cow Intestines
- Grammy Contest Could Sing Ratings Tune
- Dubai Ports World approved to build Chinese container port
- Mom Allegedly Leaves Kids in Car to Tan
- Three Donors Shape Future of Museum
- Woman Breaks Tooth, Wants Town to Pay
- MIT scientists detail breakthrough in putting optical, electronic circuitry on same chip
- Henin, Mauresmo, Petrova, Safarova move into semis in Paris
- `Follies' Returns in a Concert Version
- Shares of hedge fund Fortress Investment double in trading debut as more funds wait in wings
- U.S. undersecretary visits Argentina to boost ties in region
- Amicable takeover of Venezuela's top electric company buoys markets
- 'CSI' Trio Allegedly Enter Wrong Place
- Irish author Benedict Kiely, 87, dies in Dublin hospital
- U.S. regulators approve shunt to save limbs of wounded soldiers
- Mirza beats Santangelo at Pattaya
- TrimSpa Mourns Loss of Spokeswoman
- Skrastins' streak almost ended three years ago
- DiPietro growing up at start of long contract
- Els to receive achievement award
- Els to receive achievement award
- Honda will make small jets at North Carolina plant
- As injuries come, so do questions about summer ball
- Discovery Channel dropping cycling team sponsorship
- Actor's Rugby Club Cuts Cheer Squad
- NYC Drug Lord Spared Death Penalty
- Lawmakers accuse Bush administration of homeland security `on the cheap'
- In lawsuit, former NFL official claims firing was spurred by race
- Stadler leads with 63; Price shoots 71 in Champions Tour debut
- Cuban official projects 10 percent economic growth for 2007
- Everyone from President Bush to union activists asks: How can CEO pay be brought down to earth?
- al-Qaida-Tied Insurgents Release Video
- 2 Toyota's to hit the track in Bud Shootout
- Roush Racing completes deal with Red Sox owner
- Dallas museum features contemporary works from 3 major donors
- Infamous NYC drug lord with rap music ties gets life without parole for 2 slayings
- Daytona win beckons Toyota
- Grammy contest offers chance to sing with Justin Timberlake and maybe boost show's ratings
- Brazil and Pakistan to search for oil in Indian Ocean
- Lake Placid celebrates 75th anniversary of 1932 Winter Olympics
- 2 Toyotas to hit the track in Bud Shootout
- U.S. trial on CIA leak shows how White House juggled political crisis, criminal probe
- Mickelson, Furyk give Pebble a 1-2 punch atop leaderboard
- Okur most durable, dependable player for surprising Jazz
- Indonesia plans to disinfect flood-stricken capital as people return home
- Gifts gone wild: Companies still love giving swag as much as celebs love getting it
- Elie Wiesel Accosted at S.F. Hotel
- China's Africa loans raise worries about debt burdens in poor countries
- Militant Islamic groups open new propaganda front in war on terror
- Battle between London Stock Exchange and Nasdaq reaches climax
- American Classics Closing Fashion Week
- Anna Nicole's Mystery Partner-Attorney
- Brown's Partner Collects Items From Home
- Mickelson, Furyk give Pebble a 1-2 punch atop leaderboard
- Zsa Zsa's Husband: I Might Be Baby's Dad
- American Classics Closing Fashion Week
- After turmoil in Netherlands, critic of Islam finds home at U.S. think tank
- Official says U.S. willing to work with most Latin America leftists but bashes Chavez
- Bloggers in Mideast transforming political, social dialogue but authorities hitting back
- US Defense investigation concludes some prewar intelligence work inappropriate _ but legal
- New UN political chief is tough talking career diplomat
- New UN political chief is tough talking career diplomat
- Cussler claims that 'Sahara' producers didn't listen to him
- Zsa Zsa's Husband: I Might Be Baby's Dad
- Zsa Zsa Gabor's husband says he might be father of Anna Nicole Smith's baby
- SKorea says bird flu detected near Seoul
- Hometowners Recall Anna Nicole Cooly
- Zsa Zsa's Husband: I Might Be Baby's Dad
- Some in Smith's Hometown Not So Warm
- Experts suspect current bird flu outbreak is mainly result of trade in live birds
- Woman Breaks Tooth, Wants Town to Pay
- Super 14: Sosene Anesi suffers broken neck but no paralysis
- Super 14: Sosene Anesi suffers broken neck but no paralysis
- Deputies Find Alligator During Drug Bust
- Bolivia's Morales signs decree nationalizing Swiss tin smelter
- Indonesia plans to disinfect flood-stricken capital as people return home
- Indonesia plans to disinfect flood-stricken capital as people return home
- Batman Wants to Sell the Batmobile
- Hometowners Recall Anna Nicole Cooly
- Some in Smith's Hometown Not So Warm
- Ramon Castro says younger brother Fidel is recovering, protected by 'socialist saints'
- Venezuelan bank president detained in crack down on illegal dollar transactions
- Malaysia's Islamic morality police urged to stop rewarding informers: report
- Chinese premier announces New Year anti-corruption drive
- Romance Novels Star (Your Name Here)
- Dinner for US$25,000? Millionaires fly to Bangkok for night of gourmet indulgence
- Taiwan vows to keep changing state-run company names despite US objections
- Indonesia plans to disinfect flood-stricken capital as people return home
- Indonesia plans to disinfect flood-stricken capital as people return home
- Barack Obama ties his presidential bid to Lincoln's legacy
- Indonesia plans to disinfect flood-stricken capital as people return home
- Indonesia plans to disinfect flood-stricken capital as people return home
- Canadian pairs skater returns to rink to watch men's free skate
- Rangers blank Lightning 5-0 to snap skid
- Davis Cup: South Korea 3, Kazakhstan 0
- Guatemalan Nobel Peace Prize laureate meets with leftist parties to discuss running for president
- Dubreuil and Lauzon take first place in ice dancing at Four Continents
- Lebanese ex-president says obstacles must be overcome for tribunal on Hariri's slaying
- Costa Rica beat Honduras In Central American Cup
- Man shocked by generator as Indonesian return home to clean up from flooding in capital
- Man shocked by generator as Indonesian return home to clean up from flooding in capital
- Davis Cup: New Zealand 3, Pacific Oceania 0
- Texas appeals court rules BP CEO must give deposition
- Zsa Zsa's Husband: I Might Be Baby's Dad
- US anti-drug chief reports decline in illegal drug use, calls for more testing in schools
- CEO of clothing retailer Eddie Bauer quits after buyout rejected
- Chinese soccer officials to investigate fight in London
- Chinese soccer officials to investigate fight in London
- Barack Obama to officially announce his candidacy for U.S. president
- Raptors edge Lakers for 5th straight win
- Officials investigate as 3 deaths linked to water heaters revealed
- Moving day at the Masters: Webb's 62 puts her atop the leaderboard
- Residents return to homes in Indonesia's capital to clean up after flooding
- Residents return to homes in Indonesia's capital to clean up after flooding
- Davis Cup: Philippines 2, Pakistan 1
- China says will spend billions of yuan to fund technology programs
- China says will spend billions of yuan to fund technology programs
- Menu for US$25,000-a-head dinner prepared by 3-star Michelin chefs in Bangkok
- South Korea shocked by suspected suicide of actress
- SKorea starts culling poultry after fresh outbreak of bird flu
- Macau casino king plans to strike back at American gaming moguls with new complex
- Hong Kong's Galaxy Entertainment eyes 25 percent share of Macau gaming market
- Still-maturing, now-healthy Gaborik has made big mark on Wild
- Teenage Tibetan braves shooting, threat of execution to escape Tibet
- Super 14: Crusaders beat Reds 33-22
- Super 14: Crusaders beat Reds 33-22
- Tonga beats South Korea to qualify for Rugby World Cup
- Japan set to push for commercial whaling amid growing divide in global body
- US sailors examine villagers' health, fix clinic in landmark Cambodia visit
- Philippine human rights groups urge UN official to fully investigate political killings
- Portugal observes day of contemplation before Sunday abortion referendum
- Zsa Zsa's Husband: I Might Be Baby's Dad
- Davis Cup: Philippines 2, Pakistan 1
- New top U.S. commander in Iraq says stakes are high but situation in Iraq is 'not hopeless'
- Women's final downhill training canceled due to fog
- Reports: Bidding starts for Hutchison Whampoa's controlling state in Indian phone company
- Reports: Bidding starts for Hutchison Whampoa's controlling state in Indian phone company
- Musicians Pay Tribute to Don Henley
- Hundreds rally in memory of slain Kazakh presidential critic
- India grapples with fitness concerns ahead of World Cup selection
- India grapples with fitness concerns ahead of World Cup selection
- Davis Cup: Taiwan 2, Thailand 1
- Cadbury recalls chocolate Easter eggs in the Britain, Ireland
- Dinner for US$25,000? Millionaires fly to Bangkok for night of gourmet indulgence
- Super 14: Blues beat Brumbies 17-15
- Super 14: Blues beat Brumbies 17-15
- New top U.S. commander in Iraq says stakes are high but situation in Iraq is 'not hopeless'
- Chefs in Bangkok Prepare $25,000 Meal
- Fog delays men's downhill
- Residents return to homes in Indonesia's capital to clean up after flooding
- Crusaders win first of season, beat Reds
- Crusaders win first of season, beat Reds
- 3 children test negative for bird flu amid outbreak in Turkish village
- Stiller, Meara Receive Hollywood Star
- Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Residents return to homes in Indonesia's capital to clean up after flooding
- Gonzalez and Higley share Malaysian Open lead
- Elie Wiesel Accosted at S.F. Hotel
- Fog delays men's downhill
- Truck Spills 40 Tons of Cow Intestines
- Ky. Man Accused of Stealing Lingerie
- Japan nuclear envoy says no resolution after three days of talks
- Woman Breaks Tooth, Wants Town to Pay
- Fresh from Super Bowl triumph, producer Don Mischer turns to Shanghai Special Olympics
- Fog delays men's downhill
- Chinese spokesman says still big differences among parties at nuclear talks
- Farmers in England, Wales call for ban on poultry imports as Britain investigates bird flu outbreak
- Paerson favored in downhill for third straight gold
- Gonzalez and Higley share Malaysian Open lead
- Gonzalez and Higley share Malaysian Open lead
- South Africa buries ANC stalwart Adelaide Tambo
- H5N1 strain of bird flu reported in poultry in Pakistani capital
- H5N1 strain of bird flu reported in poultry in Pakistani capital
- Chefs in Bangkok Prepare $25,000 Meal
- More Tests Needed in Smith Death Case
- Farmers in England, Wales call for ban on poultry imports as Britain investigates bird flu outbreak
- Envoys to North Korea nuclear talks haggle over initial disarmament steps
- Davis Cup: Uzbekistan 2, India 1
- Japan calls anti-whaling activists 'terrorists' after whalers attacked
- Dinner for US$25,000? Millionaires fly to Bangkok for night of gourmet indulgence
- US sailors examine villagers' health, fix clinic in landmark Cambodia visit
- Davis Cup: China 0, Japan 3
- Men's downhill postponed due to fog
- Serbia's new parliament to convene Wednesday; 1st debate will be on Kosovo
- Singapore soccer fans celebrate Asean title
- Men's downhill postponed due to fog
- Austria's Bammer reaches her first WTA final, Mirza falls to Dulko
- Coroner says Greek pension fund chief killed by multiple blows to the head
- G-7 to call for move in China's exchange rate, recommend vigilance on hedge funds
- Messi back in Barcelona squad
- Dinner for US$25,000? Millionaires fly to Bangkok for night of gourmet indulgence
- G-7 recommends vigilance on hedge funds
- Men's downhill postponed due to fog
- Holcomb, Rueegg tie for first in two-man bobsled; Lange disqualified
- Russia wins men's relay
- Reading beats Aston Villa 2-0 in Premier League
- Russian president warns U.S. foreign policy creating new arms race
- Bush says energy proposals will boost economy, national security
- Six Nations: England 20, Italy 7
- U.S. envoy to North Korea nuclear talks says dispute centers on one issue
- Davis Cup: Germany 2, Croatia 1
- Davis Cup: United States 2, Czech Republic 1
- Putin: U.S. foreign policy creating new arms race
- Bryan brothers give U.S. 2-1 lead over Czech Republic
- England labors to beat Italy 20-7
- Jamestown's 400th stirs a new view of the Pocahontas legacy
- Safarova upsets Henin to reach Gaz de France final
- In eastern Cuba, where there's no smoke, there's fire
- Bryan brothers give U.S. 2-1 lead over Czech Republic
- NKorea nuclear talks stuck over compensation for disarmament
- Putin: U.S. foreign policy creating new arms race
- Palestinian leaders fan out to sell their unity deal to world leaders
- Davis Cup: Austria 1, Argentina, 2
- Davis Cup: Germany takes a 2-1 lead over Croatia
- Nasdaq fails in hostile takeover bid for London Stock Exchange
- US senator Kerry raps Republicans, Bush's plan for more troops in Iraq
- US Airways CEO arrested on drunken driving charge, hours after bid for Delta was rejected
- Davis Cup: Georgia beats Portugal 3-0
- Nasdaq fails in hostile takeover bid for London Stock Exchange
- Illinois senator says he is running for president to lead a new generation
- Illinois senator says he's running for president to lead a new generation
- Robert De Niro brings CIA saga 'The Good Shepherd' to Berlin festival
- Juventus draws 2-2 with Vicenza in Serie B
- England labors to beat Italy 20-7
- Illinois senator says he's running for president to lead a new generation
- Men's downhill postponed due to fog
- Isinbayeva sets indoor record in pole vault
- Taipei, Manila building bridges
- CHT expanding education program for migrants
- In Brief
- Coup suspects register to run in Senate poll
- Philippines offers help to Indonesia on bird flu
- Philippines checking fate of captive in Nigeria
- Lafayette copper mine in Rapu Rapu to reopen
- Diwalwal Village residents brace for fight over gold mining rights
- Pinoy Text Club
- Joy to the World
- Migrant flees troubled marriage
- England loss a 'wake-up call,' says McGrath
- Unheralded Taiwan duo whip experienced Thais
- SIDELINES
- International soccer boring, suggests Arsenal's Wenger
- Mickelson's magical finish earns him share of lead
- England the example Italy should follow in hooliganism fight
- Despite lower payroll, Red Wings stay flexible, maintain their edge
- Record home streak gives Mavs big cushion
- Germany's Fussen - a beauty that surprises
- In Brief
- Court rules U.S. tribes subject to federal labor law
- Portugal prepares to go to polls today in abortion referendum
- Protests erupt in Guinea after new premier named
- Obama says will run for presidency
- President Hu Jintao wraps up African tour
- Peacekeepers raid Haiti slum in gang crackdown
- Afghanistan cleric takes Islamic battle to the airwaves with launch of radically new television channel
- Anger grows among UK Muslims arrested, then freed, in anti-terrorism raids
- New U.S. commander offers new way forward in Iraq
- Subprime risk, blues for builders, Buffett's words
- Investors make US$1 trillion bet on the world
- In Brief
- Anna Nicole - barely remembered
- Theater
- Concerts
- Museums
- Galleries
- Events
- In Brief
- Online banking users warned against 'phishers'
- Cross-strait charter flights to be launched next week, China Airlines announces
- Taipei mayor takes part in clean-up activity
- Garbage trucks to cease collection during holiday
- Wang unsure about running in 2008
- Chen offers to help pick presidential nominee
- America has evidence of Iran meddling in Iraq, Gates says
- Putin warns U.S. foreign policy creating new arms race
- Canada-PRC rights row sharpens
- Ma slams name-change policy as manipulative and 'childish'
- Officials remain firm on name rectification
- Wust breaks two track records to take control
- Illinois senator says he's running for president to lead a new generation
- Juventus draws 2-2 with Vicenza in Serie B
- Sleek, Polished Clothes to Dominate Fall
- Sleek, Polished Clothes to Dominate Fall
- Manchester United maintains lead with 2-0 win over Charlton in Premier League
- Sleek, Polished Clothes to Dominate Fall
- Davis Cup: Belarus hangs on by beating Sweden in doubles
- Six Nations: Scotland 21, Wales 9
- Afridi banned for four one-day internationals after threatening fan
- Nasdaq fails in hostile takeover bid for London Stock Exchange
- Super 14: Bulls defeat Cheetahs 24-20
- Karl Lagerfeld moves to the big screen _ but stays out of the editing suite
- Clinton parries Iraq war questions in first New Hampshire visit
- Schalke moves six points clear in Bundesliga
- Six Nations: Scotland stays in contention with 21-9 win over Wales
- Authorities arrest dozens of Brotherhood members who protested over Israeli work at holy site
- Men's slalom qualifying introduced at worlds
- Tennis official: Serena Williams pulls out of Bangalore Open due to illness
- Tennis official: Serena Williams pulls out of Bangalore Open due to illness
- Celtic stretches lead with 1-0 win over Hibernian
- Davis Cup: Romania wins doubles to stay alive against France
- Davis Cup: Chile 1, Russia 2
- World champion Sweden routs Russia 6-2 to win last European Hockey Tour event
- Davis Cup: Switzerland 1, Spain 2
- Hybrids in, bi-fuels out under Arizona's new carpool lane experiment
- Bundesliga Soccer Summaries
- Turkish foreign minister warns U.S. bill on Armenians would poison ties
- Safarova upsets Henin to reach Gaz de France final, Petrova downs Mauresmo
- Bundesliga Leading Scorers
- Davis Cup: Massu and Gonzalez beat Safin and Andreev in doubles
- England struggles to beat Italy; Paterson kicks Scotland to win over Wales
- Nelson Mandela calls for unity as South Africa buries ANC stalwart Adelaide Tambo
- Davis Cup: Belarus hangs on by beating Sweden in doubles
- Davis Cup: Lopez and Verdasco win five-setter to give Spain 2-1 lead
- Beckham in Madrid's starting lineup
- England labors to beat Italy 20-7
- England labors to beat Italy 20-7
- Gronholm leads in Sweden by 38.4 seconds over world champ Loeb after day three
- Isinbayeva sets indoor record in pole vault
- Milan stadium fan ban is partially lifted ahead of Sunday's game
- Spanish political parties march against ETA separatist violence
- Holcomb, Rueegg tie for first in two-man bobsled; Kiriasis wins women's race
- Obama announces presidential campaign, talks of leading new generation
- AEK plays to 0-0 draw at Ergotelis in Greek league
- Davis Cup: All eight series to be decided in Sunday's reverse singles
- Canada wants to prosecute anti-abortion activist in shootings
- Romney, Brownback makes pitches to Michigan Republicans
- Jacobsen wins ski jumping World Cup in thick fog
- English Soccer Summaries
- English Capsules
- PSG snaps 12-game winless streak with 4-2 victory over Monaco
- French president talks of his private life and past in new book of interviews
- South Korean women gain medal sweep in 1,500-meter skating
- Super 14: Lions defeat Highlanders 11-6
- Obama announces presidential campaign, talks of leading new generation
- English Leading Scorers
- Postmaster Shows Lot of Love in Fidelity
- Crusaders win first of season, beat Reds
- Crusaders win first of season, beat Reds
- Davis Cup: Massu-Gonzalez beat Safin-Andreev, keep Chile alive
- Beckham scores in recall to Madrid team
- Anna Nicole Smith Fans Mourn on Internet
- Anna Nicole Smith Fans Buzzing Online
- De Niro Brings CIA Saga to Berlin
- Police use rubber bullets to disperse rioters at Brazilian classic
- Minnesota college investigates "politically incorrect" party; students wore blackface, KKK costumes
- Turks and Caicos ruling party prevails in parliamentary elections
- Obama announces presidential campaign, talks of leading new generation
- Beckham scores in Madrid's 2-1 win over Sociedad in Spanish league
- Cussler Testimony Heard in 'Sahara' Suit
- Clinton parries Iraq war questions in first New Hampshire visit
- Beckham scores in Madrid's 2-1 win over Sociedad in Spanish league
- Reports: Main opposition Conservative party leader David Cameron smoked marijuana at school
- Ecuador to take Colombia coca spraying feud to World Court
- Fred scores for Lyon, PSG snaps 12-game winless streak
- Postmaster Shows Lot of Love in Fidelity
- Mexican president promises 'no quarter' for drug gangs after Acapulco killings
- Anna Nicole Smith Fans Buzzing Online
- Epicureans Fly to Bangkok for $25K Meal
- Anna Nicole Smith Fans Buzzing Online
- FAO: Source of bird flu that caused human death in Nigeria not known
- Documentary on Simon Wiesenthal's life makes debut at Berlin festival
- Developer Takes Back Anna Nicole Mansion
- Developer Takes Back Anna Nicole Mansion
- Reports: Main British opposition leader David Cameron smoked marijuana at school
- Clinton parries Iraq war questions in first New Hampshire visit
- Designer Lagerfeld Promotes Documentary
- Fight with Haywood at practice led to Thomas' suspension
- Developer Takes Back Anna Nicole Mansion
- Robert De Niro brings CIA saga 'The Good Shepherd' to Berlin festival
- Mia Farrow Tours Central African Rep.
- US hospitals may get less to train doctors
- Students Charged in Online Snow-Day Hoax
- Developer Takes Back Anna Nicole Mansion
- Recalled Beckham scores in Madrid's 2-1 win over Sociedad in Spanish league
- Singer's Death Ruled Accidental
- Jokinen scores in third, Smith gets third shutout as Stars top Ducks 1-0
- Coroner: Accidental drug mix killed R&B singer Levert
- Singer's Death Ruled Accidental
- Haas shoots 65 for share of lead
- Coroner: Accidental drug mix killed R&B singer Levert
- Postmaster Shows Lot of Love in Fidelity
- Accidental Drug Mix Said to Kill Levert
- Meissner wins women's title at Four Continents
- Turkmenistan votes for replacement for late autocrat Niyazov
- Dinner for US$25,000? Millionaires fly to Bangkok for night of gourmet indulgence
- G-7 recommends vigilance on hedge funds, foreign currency fluctuations
- Portugal decides in referendum whether to ease strict abortion law
- Mexican lawmakers file legal challenge to same-sex union law
- U.S., totalitarian North Korea grapple with internal debates on nuclear disarmament effort
- Obama announces U.S. presidential campaign, talks of leading new generation
- Residents return to homes in Indonesia's capital to clean up after flooding
- Residents return to homes in Indonesia's capital to clean up after flooding
- Because of Iraq war, a small religious group suffers
- Japanese students grapple with classroom bullying as adults blame each other
- Mickelson, Sutherland share lead at Pebble Beach
- Mickelson, Sutherland share lead at Pebble Beach
- Anna Nicole's Ex-Boyfriend Takes Mansion
- Transplants? Breast cancer? Over 40? More women are risking pregnancy anyway, and succeeding
- Anna Nicole Fans Express Emotions Online
- India's lament: A great river, 'Destroyer of Sin,' is awash in filth
- 60 years later, putting Holocaust victims' names to numbers still a daunting task
- Malaysia's Islamic opposition expects elections this year, starts preparing strategy
- Australian leader slams U.S. presidential candidate for Iraq policy
- Australian leader slams U.S. presidential candidate for Iraq policy
- Beyond symbolic vote on Iraq, Democrats seek to limit, eventually end U.S. war involvement
- TrimSpa Changes Course With Smith Death
- Accidental Drug Mix Said to Kill Levert
- 20-year-old Indonesian woman hospitalized with bird flu
- 20-year-old Indonesian woman hospitalized with bird flu
- Anna Nicole Smith Fans Mourn on Internet
- Davis Cup: New Zealand 5, Pacific Oceania 0
- Davis Cup: New Zealand 5, Pacific Oceania 0
- Anna Nicole Fans Express Emotions Online
- Lawyers Clash Over Anna Nicole Mansion
- Clinton parries Iraq war questions in first New Hampshire visit
- Japanese envoy: North Korea's energy demands are dragging out nuclear talks
- Obama announces U.S. presidential campaign, talks of leading new generation
- Former Taiwan leader criticizes official campaign to remove references to rival China
- Former Taiwan leader criticizes official campaign to remove references to rival China
- Cat Survives Being Frozen in Trough
- AFC edges NFC on Kaeding's field goal
- Dispute on Anna Nicole Mansion Heats Up
- Indian captain Dravid wins toss, asks Sri Lanka to bat
- Indian captain Dravid wins toss, asks Sri Lanka to bat
- Jokinen helps Stars beat Ducks
- Accidental Drug Mix Said to Kill Levert
- Turkmenistan votes for replacement for late autocrat Niyazov
- Turkmenistan votes for replacement for late autocrat Niyazov
- HIV infections in Malaysia could surge to 300,000 by 2015, official warns
- HIV infections in Malaysia could surge to 300,000 by 2015, official warns
- NZ, Fiji, Samoa advance unbeaten into US Sevens quarterfinals
- Turkmenistan votes for replacement for late autocrat Niyazov
- Turkmenistan votes for replacement for late autocrat Niyazov
- US college investigates "politically incorrect" party; students wore blackface, KKK costumes
- Dinner for US$25,000? Millionaires fly to Bangkok for night of gourmet indulgence
- Wallace leads Pistons past Raptors
- Envoys to North Korea arms talks search for metaphors, make omelet
- Davis Cup: South Korea 5, Kazakhstan 0
- Dinner for US$25,000? Millionaires fly to Bangkok for night of gourmet indulgence
- Dispute on Anna Nicole Mansion Heats Up
- Indonesian woman dies of bird flu, bringing country's toll to 64
- Indonesian woman dies of bird flu, bringing country's toll to 64
- Wallace leads Pistons past Raptors
- Indonesian woman dies of bird flu, bringing country's toll to 64
- Indonesian woman dies of bird flu, bringing country's toll to 64
- 6,124 couples kiss simultaneously in the Philippines to break world record
- Jokinen helps Stars beat Ducks
- Anna Nicole Smith Fans Mourn on Internet
- Turkmenistan votes for replacement for late autocrat Niyazov
- Turkmenistan votes for replacement for late autocrat Niyazov
- Malaysia leader in Thailand for visit to discuss southern violence
- Northeast India tribal group offers cash reward to women with more than 12 babies
- Anna Nicole Fans Express Emotions Online
- Anna Nicole Fans Express Emotions Online
- 6,124 Couples Kiss, Break World Record
- Accidental Drug Mix Said to Kill Levert
- Obama announces U.S. presidential campaign, talks of leading new generation
- Davis Cup: Philippines 4, Pakistan 1
- Taiwanese puppet master Huang Hai-dai dies at 107
- India vs. Sri Lanka scores
- Webb makes it two wins in a row, and a sixth Masters title
- Iran begins nationwide rallies in support of nuclear program
- Sangakkara's century revives Sri Lanka after top-order slump
- Sangakkara's century revives Sri Lanka after top-order slump
- Dispute on Anna Nicole Mansion Heats Up
- Smith sends Pakistan in to bat in fourth one-dayer
- Turkmenistan votes for replacement for late autocrat Niyazov
- Turkmenistan votes for replacement for late autocrat Niyazov
- In Minn., a Poetry Slam With a Twist
- Australian leader slams US presidential candidate for Iraq policy
- In Minn., a Poetry Slam With a Twist
- Indian police use tear gas on separatist Kashmir protesters
- Indian police use tear gas on separatist Kashmir protesters
- Palestinians try to sell their unity deal to world leaders
- 6,124 Couples Kiss, Break World Record
- Tokyo goes longest without winter snow on record
- Portugal decides in referendum whether to ease strict abortion law
- Fog delays men's downhill
- 3rd anti-graft commissioner steps aside in Bangladesh
- Hedblom wins Malaysian Open
- Hedblom wins Malaysian Open
- Turkmenistan votes for replacement for late autocrat Niyazov
- Turkmenistan votes for replacement for late autocrat Niyazov
- Dispute Over Smith's Mansion Heats Up
- Davis Cup: Georgia 3, Portugal 1
- Tokyo goes longest without winter snow on record
- Indonesia's flood-hit capital disinfected against disease
- Malaysia leader in Thailand for visit to discuss southern violence
- 'The Queen,' 'Casino Royale' lead race for British Academy Film Awards
- Svindal wins downhill gold at Alpine worlds
- Britain's opposition leader refuses to deny he smoked marijuana in past
- German opposition leader attacks leftward drift by Merkel's conservatives
- Truck Spills 165,000 Eggs on Va. Highway
- Draper wins first pro golf event
- Draper wins first pro golf event
- Negotiators at North Korea nuclear talks haggle over energy aid
- Svindal wins downhill gold at Alpine worlds
- Davis Cup: Thailand 3, Taiwan 2
- Former Malaysian leader Mahathir hospitalized with flu
- 6,124 Couples Kiss, Break World Record
- Davis Cup: China 1, Japan 4
- Malaysia leader in Thailand for visit to discuss southern violence
- Portugal decides in referendum whether to ease strict abortion law
- Svindal wins downhill gold at Alpine worlds
- Beckham hailed as Capello's savior
- Hedblom wins Malaysian Open
- Hedblom wins Malaysian Open
- Ahmadinejad: Iran won't give up uranium enrichment
- Alpine Skiing World Championships Medalists
- Sri Lanka defeats India by five runs in second one-dayer
- India's Hindalco to buy Canada's Novelis for US$6 billion
- India's Hindalco to buy Canada's Novelis for US$6 billion
- India vs Sri Lanka scores
- Svindal wins downhill gold at Alpine worlds
- Indian police use tear gas on separatist Kashmir protesters
- Indian police use tear gas on separatist Kashmir protesters
- Davis Cup: Georgia 3, Portugal 2
- Dispute Over Smith's Mansion Heats Up
- Davis Cup: Hong Kong 2, Indonesia 3
- Myanmar announces peace agreement with splinter group of Karen rebels
- Boucher takes 6 catches; South Africa dismisses Pakistan for 107
- Sangakkara, Maharoof spur Sri Lanka to five-run victory against India
- Sangakkara, Maharoof spur Sri Lanka to five-run victory against India
- Davis Cup: Uzbekistan 4, India 1
- Paerson wins downhill gold at Alpine worlds
- Myanmar announces peace agreement with splinter group of Karen rebels
- India's Hindalco to buy Canada's Novelis for US$6 billion
- India's Hindalco to buy Canada's Novelis for US$6 billion
- French presidential candidate Royal puts emphasis on social programs in platform speech
- Gitau, Rosa win Chiba Cross Country races
- Gitau, Rosa win Chiba Cross Country races
- 6,124 Couples Kiss, Break World Record
- Alpine Skiing World Championships Medalists
- Alpine Skiing World Championships Medalists
- Portugal decides in referendum whether to ease strict abortion law
- French presidential candidate Royal puts emphasis on social programs in platform
- Paerson wins downhill gold at Alpine worlds; first skier to win all five disciplines at championships
- Portugal decides in referendum whether to ease strict abortion law
- South Africa defeats Pakistan by 10 wickets
- South Korea's envoy says no breakthrough yet in North Korea nuclear talks
- South Korea's envoy says no breakthrough yet in North Korea nuclear talks
- Roofs collapse after heavy rains, killing 7, injuring 14 in Pakistan
- Zimbabwe captain fined by ICC for slow over rate
- Government bets a fickle public will warm to dollar coin _ this time
- Paerson wins downhill at worlds; first skier to win all five disciplines at championships
- Indonesian woman dies of bird flu, bringing country's toll to 64
- Wust wins women's world all-around speedskating title
- String of disasters in Indonesia raises question: Can human toll be reduced?
- Wust wins women's world all-around speedskating title
- In Minnesota, a unique poetry slam puts a new twist on Victorian era works
- De Niro says CIA movie 'The Good Shepherd' takes no political stance
- India's Hindalco to buy Canada's Novelis for US$6 billion
- India's Hindalco to buy Canada's Novelis for US$6 billion
- Malaysia leader in Thailand for visit to discuss southern violence
- Holcomb wins four-man bobsled
- South Africa defeats Pakistan by 10 wickets; Boucher takes 6 catches
- Fourth child tests negative for bird flu amid outbreak in Turkish village
- Davis Cup: Switzerland 1, Spain 3
- French presidential candidate Royal puts emphasis on social programs in platform
- Davis Cup: Germany 3, Croatia 1
- U.S. and Korean negotiators resume free trade talks
- Paerson wins downhill at worlds; first skier to win all five disciplines at championships
- Svindal wins downhill gold at Alpine worlds
- Turkmenistan votes for replacement for late autocrat Niyazov
- Davis Cup: Nadal replacement Verdasco gives Spain win over Switzerland
- Austria's Bammer wins her first WTA tournament
- Experts examining diaries that might be Mussolini's; historians skeptical of worth
- Gronholm wins in Sweden for fifth time, Loeb second
- Davis Cup: France 3, Romania 1
- Sri Lanka military: 2 Tamil Tiger rebels killed in clashes with army
- Hoyer says House vote on Iraq this week will be limited to resolution on Bush's escalation
- Davis Cup: Germany takes 3-1 lead over Croatia
- Serbian village to erect Rocky statue
- Svindal wins downhill gold at Alpine worlds
- Davis Cup: Belarus 1, Sweden 3
- Davis Cup: Gasquet beats Pavel to send France into quarterfinals
- Harvard prepares to name first woman president
- Man charged with murdering director of Greece's largest pension fund
- Man charged with murdering director of Greece's largest pension fund
- 6,124 Couples Kiss, Break World Record
- Myanmar announces peace agreement with splinter group of Karen rebels
- 4th child tests negative for bird flu amid outbreak in Turkish village
- Davis Cup: Czech Republic 1, United States 3
- Davis Cup: Roddick beats Berdych in four sets, giving U.S. victory over Czechs
- Harvard prepares to name first woman president
- Bangladeshi Nobel peace laureate Yunus seeks people's support to float new political party
- Bangladeshi Nobel peace laureate Yunus seeks people's support to float new political party
- Building collapses killing at least 8 after heavy rains in India, raising death toll to 15
- Bolton beats Fulham 2-1 in Premier League
- Davis Cup: Spain, United States among teams to advance to quarterfinals
- Trial of March 11 suspects to start in Spain nearly 3 years after deadly bombing
- Memoirs of Mandela's jailer brought to the screen at Berlin festival
- Svindal wins downhill gold at Alpine worlds
- Davis Cup: Roddick beats Berdych in four sets, giving U.S. victory over Czechs
- Magnitude-5 earthquake rattles Pakistani capital, areas in country's northwest
- Zoeggeler edges Moeller to win luge World Cup
- Davis Cup: Soderling beats Mirnyi to send Sweden into quarterfinals
- Sven Kramer breaks 10,000 world record
- Petrova rallies to beat Safarova in Gaz de France final
- Boyd scores hat trick to give Rangers 3-1 victory at Kilmarnock in Scottish league
- Inter Milan wins 15th straight in Serie A; Ronaldo makes AC Milan debut
- Ajax beats ADO 2-1; PSV draws 1-1 with Sparta Rotterdam
- British pharmacy pilots over-the-counter Viagra
- 'The Queen,' 'Casino Royale' lead race for British Academy Film Awards
- Taiwan duo loses final in Pattaya Open
- Players feel let down after losing Davis Cup tie
- England unlikely victor in cricket series final
- Svindal wins downhill gold at skiing world championships in Sweden
- Sidelines
- Title chase no big deal for Chelsea
- Spurs are victims of their own success
- Beckham makes goal-scoring Real return
- England left with plenty to do after Italy win
- In Brief
- The Police to reunite at Grammys
- Fiennes, stewardess reportedly involved in Qantas mile-high club
- Smith's death a tragic, but she's no Monroe
- Motorola, Nokia shaking up their chip suppliers
- Stanley Ho opens gleaming new casino in booming Macau
- Kalmar acquires U.S. service firm
- Maersk to cut bunker surcharge
- Hatsu launches new service linking Europe and America
- OOIL completes sale of 3 terminals
- AADA to up bunker surcharge
- NYK joins ranks of Global 100
- Malaysia honors Evergreen Group head
- Standard Chartered initiative sees into the future
- Analysts say yen's slide indicates burgeoning Japan credit bubble
- G-7 calls for vigilance on currency fluctuations
- Nasdaq fails in hostile LSE takeover bid
- In Brief
- Malaysia leader in Thailand on visit for discussions about southern violence
- India tribal group offers cash to women with more than 12 babies
- Blaze kills nine illegal immigrants in South Korea
- Jakarta floods bring disease in their wake
- U.S. envoy urges fast conclusion at North Korea talks
- In Brief
- Kosovo clashes claim two lives
- Portuguese vote on referendum to legalize abortion
- Mugabe pressure rises as economic woes spread
- Israeli construction project resumes near Jerusalem mosques
- Olmert says Palestinians must recognize Israel
- Warner mystifies all with Iraq retreat
- Best avoid more gulf action
- U.S. should not object to 'Taiwan'
- Hong Kong historic mosque battles tradition
- Research shows bilingual brains stay sharp longer
- Sweden lawsuit verdict widens notion of workplace injuries
- Hindu devotees' 'living goddess' is awash in filth
- Drivers applaud couple for road repair efforts
- Unlicensed doctor suspected of killing woman
- Housing readily available islandwide except Taipei
- UK Education Exhibit to open in March
- China Sonangol orders three ACJs
- Ambassador serves French crepes
- Gloria Prince presents festival menu Feb. 17-22
- Valentine's Day at Crowne Plaza
- azie presents Italian delicacies
- AT&T wins contract from TPO Displays
- `Happy birthday to you' at Han-Hsien
- In Brief
- Postal savings deposits exceed NT$4 trillion
- British scholar praises contribution Buddhist nuns make in Taiwan
- KMT cold on PFP's call for summit
- Ma-Wang pairing for 2008 vote draws mixed views
- Chen brings registration for DPP primary forward
- Turkmens cast ballots with hopes for new era
- Howard slams Obama for opposing war in Iraq
- Iran rejects key nuclear demand
- 'Puppet Master' Huang dies at 107 years old
- State postal service alters name to include 'Taiwan'
- Lee to confab with independence heavyweights
- President and premier attend name chang ceremony amid protest
- President's son-in-law quit post in top hospital
- Grand justices to consult experts on presidential immunity
- China Airlines, Chunghwa Telecom not to change names soon
- Cabinet defends name change for Taiwan Post Co.
- Davis Cup: Spain, United States among teams to advance to quarterfinals
- Davis Cup: Gonzalez beats Safin to force fifth match
- Davis Cup: Soderling beats Mirnyi to send Sweden into quarterfinals
- Davis Cup: Gasquet beats Pavel to send France into quarterfinals
- Inter Milan wins 15th straight in Serie A; Ronaldo makes AC Milan debut
- Davis Cup: Del Potro wins decisive point for Argentina against Austria
- Group: TV Torture Influencing Real Life
- Serie A Summaries
- Davis Cup: Belarus 2, Sweden 3
- Roofs collapse after heavy rains, killing 22 in Pakistan, officials say
- Portugal decides in referendum whether to ease strict abortion law
- Clerc late try gives France 20-17 victory over Ireland in Six Nations
- Davis Cup: Czech Republic 1, United States 4
- Davis Cup: Soderling beats Mirnyi to send Sweden into quarterfinals
- Inter Milan wins 15th straight in Serie A; Ronaldo makes AC Milan debut
- Davis Cup: Switzerland 2, Spain 3
- Kramer, Wust win world all-around speedskating titles
- Davis Cup: Roddick beats Berdych in four sets, giving U.S. victory over Czechs
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Paerson makes history at worlds, as Scandinavians dominate the downhills
- Libby trial shines revealing light on White House under siege
- Davis Cup: Verdasco gives Spain win over Switzerland
- 'The Queen,' 'Casino Royale' lead race for British Academy Film Awards
- Dispute Over Smith's Mansion Heats Up
- Lawmakers' wariness may be factor this year as South Dakota attempts near-ban on abortion again
- Davis Cup: Del Potro wins decisive point for Argentina against Austria
- Valencia loses at Getafe 3-0 in Spanish league
- Alabama port city's economy thrives, would surge with aircraft, German steel deals
- Bayern wins to keep fading title hopes alive
- Bundesliga Soccer Summaries
- Politician demands crackdown after 42 injured as hooligans rampage at German soccer match
- Billionaire Stanley Ho opens new casino in booming Macau
- Murphy Rules Box Office With `Norbit'
- Murphy rules box office with $33.7 million debut for `Norbit'
- Harvard prepares to name first woman president
- Blige, Chicks, Timberlake Up for Grammys
- Arsenal comes from behind to beat Wigan; Bolton beats Fulham 2-1
- Smith's Companion, Child in Bahamas Home
- Turkmenistan votes for replacement for late autocrat Niyazov
- Mary J. Blige, Dixie Chicks among leading contenders for Grammys; Police reunion on tap
- Davis Cup: Austria 1, Argentina, 4
- 1 of Italian women slain in Cape Verde might have been alive when buried by killers
- Italian Soccer Capsules
- French presidential candidate Royal puts emphasis on social programs in platform
- Smith's Companion, Child in Bahamas Home
- Davis Cup: Del Potro wins decisive point for Argentina against Austria
- World champion Sweden edges Finland, Jonsson plays record 273rd game
- Bielefeld coach resigns as winless streak hits nine
- Olympiakos beats Iraklis, extends lead in Greek league
- Wang wins second gold at short track World Cup
- Lens beats Sochaux 3-1, moves 11 points behind Lyon in French league
- Opposition lawmaker accuses Ecuadorean president of power grab
- Clerc late try gives France 20-17 victory over Ireland in Six Nations
- Plant scientist Bent Skovman dies in Sweden at age 61
- Eastwood says U.S. veterans curious about Japanese side of Iwo Jima story
- Love me ... NOT! Card makers capitalize on 'Anti-V-Day' movement
- Ericsson scores winner for Brondby in Royal League
- Greis wins men's 15km mass start, Germany win women's 4x6km relay
- Britain's Vodafone agrees to buy Indian phone company Hutchison Telecom
- Davis Cup: Belgium ousts Australia from Davis Cup
- Britain's Vodafone agrees to buy Indian phone company Hutchison Telecom
- Brazil handing out 10 million condoms ahead of Carnival
- Smith's Companion, Child in Bahamas Home
- Ahmadinejad marks revolution anniversary asserting Iran won't halt uranium enrichment
- Barcelona downs Santander 2-0 in Spanish league
- Exit polls: Portuguese approve abortion changes, but low turnout nullifies vote
- Exit polls: Portuguese approve abortion changes, but low turnout nullifies vote
- Murphy Rules Box Office With `Norbit'
- Liu breaks Asian record at Karlsruhe indoors
- Top Spanish Fashion Show Rejects 5 Women
- Eddie Murphy rules weekend box office with $33.7 million debut for `Norbit'
- Murphy Rules Box Office With 'Norbit'
- African skiers withdraw in anger over qualifying races
- Davis Cup: Germany 3, Croatia 2
- Davis Cup: Germany beats Croatia 3-2
- Davis Cup: Chile 2, Russia 3
- Petrova rallies to beat Safarova in Gaz de France final
- Davis Cup: Australia eliminated, Russia, United States among teams to advance
- Portuguese likely to get liberal abortion law despite nullified referendum
- Harvard's board names a woman as president, the first in school history
- 'The Last King of Scotland' and 'The Queen' triumph at British Academy Film Awards
- Dominican president, 2 ex-lawmakers compete for party's presidential nomination
- US lawmaker says House vote on Iraq this week will be limited to resolution on Bush's escalation
- Harvard's board names historian Drew Gilpin Faust as the school's first female president
- Lohan Is 'Happy' in Rehab, Her Mom Says
- Lawmakers' wariness may be factor this year as South Dakota attempts near-ban on abortion again
- U.S. plays down prospects for trade breakthrough this week with South Korea
- Lohan is 'great and she's happy' in rehab, her mother says
- Davis Cup: Russia reaches quarterfinals with 3-2 win over Chile
- Top Spanish Fashion Show Rejects 5 Women
- Lohan 'Happy' in Rehab, Mom Tells Mag
- Minogue to Fans: Leave My Ex Alone
- Harvard's board names historian Drew Gilpin Faust as the school's first female president
- Minogue to Fans: Leave My Ex Alone
- Kylie Minogue asks fans to leave her ex-boyfriend alone
- Portugal to enact liberal abortion law despite nullified referendum, government says
- Smith's Companion, Child in Bahamas Home
- Blige, Chicks, Timberlake Up for Grammys
- Mary J. Blige, Dixie Chicks among leading contenders for Grammys; Police reunion on tap
- Smith's Companion, Child in Bahamas Home
- Harvard's board names historian Drew Gilpin Faust as the school's first female president
- In New Hampshire, voters seek clarity on Clinton's Iraq war views
- Hvorostovsky and Fleming in searing `Onegin' at the Met
- Barcelona downs Santander 2-0 to extend lead in Spanish league
- Spanish Soccer Summaries
- 'Last King,' 'Queen' Triumph at BAFTAs
- 'The Last King of Scotland' and 'The Queen' triumph at British Academy Film Awards
- U.S. officials allege orders to send more weapons to Iraq come from highest level in Iran
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- Lens beats Sochaux 3-1, moves 11 points behind Lyon in French league
- Mosley looks ahead to bigger bouts after win over Collazo
- Romario scores hat trick in Vasco's 6-1 routing of Volta Redonda
- Harvard's board names historian Drew Gilpin Faust as the school's first female president
- Australia's Fairfax Media reports 19 percent jump in half-year profit
- Intel details research chip capable of more than a trillion calculations per second
- Australia's Fairfax Media reports 19 percent jump in half-year profit
- Card Makers Capitalize on 'Anti-V Day'
- Judges' code includes special admonition against sexual harassment
- Panama rallies for draw in Central American Cup
- Wade's fourth-quarter spurt lifts Heat past Spurs 100-85
- Air traffic dangers raised by New York airports' controller shortage, senator says
- Stars score season-high, beat Avs 7-5
- Mickelson changes the conversation with Pebble win
- Mickelson changes the conversation with Pebble win
- Harvard University names historian Faust as its first woman president
- James wins Allianz Championship
- Smith Companion, Infant Reclaim Mansion
- Confident Montoya has quiet qualifying day
- In New Hampshire, voters seek clarity on Clinton's Iraq war views
- Report accuses Myanmar military of rape, other atrocities against ethnic Karen women
- U.S. officials allege orders to send more weapons to Iraq come from highest level in Iran
- Trial of March 11 suspects to start in Spain nearly 3 years after deadly bombing
- Portugal to enact liberal abortion law despite nullified referendum, government says
- Smith Companion, Infant Reclaim Mansion
- Britain's Omnifone unveils first rival to Apple's iPhone and iTunes
- Turkmenistan votes for replacement for late autocrat Niyazov
- Turkmenistan votes for replacement for late autocrat Niyazov
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mary J. Blige early winners at Grammys; Police reunion on tap
- Late Sanchez goal gives Toluca another draw
- Young Author Iweala Set for Med School
- Yates puts both cars on front row for Daytona 500; Montoya fourth
- Danza Takes on 'Producer' Bialystock
- Blue Jackets re-sign Finnish goalie Norrena
- Peppers Take 3 Grammys; Police Perform
- Smith Companion, Infant Reclaim Mansion
- Haitian parents in Miami face choice: Teach children Creole or French?
- Obama's path to power typical of new generation of black political leaders
- Hopes fade for solo kayaker missing on journey from Australia to New Zealand
- Acclaimed young author signs new deal, prepares to begin medical school
- Blige Wins for R&B Album; Police Perform
- Winner MIA: Vignettes From the Grammys
- Missing award winner and other vignettes from the 49th annual Grammys
- River Plate, Boca Juniors win opening matches as Argentine season begins
- Blige Wins 3 Grammys; Police Perform
- Envoys say breakthrough in nuclear talks up to North Korea
- CONMEBOL execs to draw up World Cup qualifying schedule at meeting in Venezuela
- Police Reunion Opens Grammy Awards
- Love me ... NOT! Card makers capitalize on 'Anti-V-Day' movement
- Australia's Fairfax Media reports 19 percent jump in half-year profit
- Australia's Fairfax Media reports 19 percent jump in half-year profit
- Blige Takes Early Grammy Spotlight
- Arrival of stealth fighters on Japan delayed
- Australian leader defends verbal attack on US presidential candidate Obama
- Australian leader defends verbal attack on US presidential candidate Obama
- Grammy Vignettes: Mary J. Mouthful, More
- Subdued Styles Dominate Grammy Fashion
- Grammy vignettes: Mary J. mouthful and more from the 49th annual music awards
- Music shows its serious side through Grammy fashion choices on the red carpet
- Stevie: Please Keep Listening, Boomers
- German tourist in Philippines, irked by airport security, drops pants, is arrested
- German tourist in Philippines, irked by airport security, drops pants, is arrested
- Failure of LSE bid puts pressure on Nasdaq to cut another deal
- Wonder, Bennett Trump Summer Hits
- Blige Takes Tearful Grammy Spotlight
- Mary J. Blige, Red Hot Chili Peppers early winners at Grammys; Police reunion starts show
- Grammy Vignettes: Mary J. Mouthful, More
- US rights group says torture seen on television influences interrogators in Iraq
- Grammy vignettes: Mary J. mouthful and more from the 49th annual music awards
- Thailand's Thaksin says he's 'grateful' to coup leaders
- Moderate earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea
- Fire in Chinese Hi-tech factory kills 9 workers
- Smith Baby's Purported Dad Takes Mansion
- Independent News & Media unveils A$2.8 billion takeover bid for Australia's APN
- Smith Baby's Purported Dad Takes Mansion
- Fiji wins US Sevens
- Stars score season-high, beat Avs 7-5
- Cavaliers shut down Bryant, Lakers
- North Korea nuclear talks drag on over energy aid
- US Olympic team announces for plans for high-performance center
- US Olympic team announces for plans for high-performance center
- Grammy Vignettes: Ludacris Barb and More
- Grammy vignettes: Mary J. mouthful and more from the 49th annual music awards
- Grammys Go Way Back As Blige, Chicks Win
- Fiji wins US Sevens
- Cavaliers shut down Bryant, Lakers
- Blige, Dixie Chicks Win Big at Grammys
- Lifetime Grammys for a Roster of Greats
- Mary J. Blige, Red Hot Chili Peppers lead a veteran charge at the Grammys
- Grammys for lifetime achievement for a roster of music greats
- Gnarls Barkley Makes Splash at Grammys
- Independent News & Media unveils A$2.8 billion takeover bid for Australia's APN
- Stars score season-high, beat Avs 7-5
- Lifetime Grammys for a Roster of Greats
- James Brown Honored at Grammys
- Brisbane names full-strength team for match against St. Helens
- Brisbane names full-strength team for match against St. Helens
- James Brown, given few awards when alive, honored postumously at Grammys
- Cavaliers shut down Bryant, Lakers
- New Zealand stocks slip in lackluster trading
- Dixie Chicks win 5 Grammy Awards, Blige and Red Hot Chili Peppers take home 3 each
- James Brown Honored at Grammys
- Finland's president to visit New Zealand next week
- Gnarls Barkley Makes Splash at Grammys
- Wonder, Bennett Trump Summer Hits
- Jefferson Davis' home rising again, though artifacts are gone with Katrina's wind
- Philippine shares slip on profit-taking
- Dixie Chicks Lead Grammys With 5 Awards
- RIM introduces newest BlackBerry, bringing Pearl's trackball as replacement for sidewheel
- Yahoo to direct more advertising to mobile phones outside U.S.
- Dixie Chicks to Country: Nah-Nah
- Some rich ironies for Dixie Chicks in Grammy Award haul
- Dixie Chicks win 5 Grammy Awards, Blige and Red Hot Chili Peppers take home 3 each
- Prosecutor: Jockey Chris Munce arrested with jeans pockets full of cash
- Indian-born director Deepa Mehta says theme of Oscar-nominated 'Water' is universal
- Indian-born director Deepa Mehta says theme of Oscar-nominated 'Water' is universal
- Indian-born director Deepa Mehta says theme of Oscar-nominated 'Water' is universal
- A few rules for teens to love by, according to Thailand's Culture Ministry
- South Korea's Pyeongchang on show for IOC amid hopes of hosting 2014 Winter Games
- South Korea's Pyeongchang on show for IOC amid hopes of hosting 2014 Winter Games
- Solomon Islands wants timeframe for regional order-keeping mission's withdrawal
- 'Cars' Wins Best Animated Feature Award
- 'Cars' gets the checkered flag for top animated film by animated film society
- `Sunshine,' `Departed' Win Script Prizes
- `Little Miss Sunshine' and `The Departed' earn top Writers Guild prizes
- Texas Teen Wins Grammy Reality Contest
- `Sunshine,' `Departed' Win Script Prizes
- Grammy Vignettes: Ludacris Barb and More
- Dixie Chicks win 5 Grammy Awards, Blige and Red Hot Chili Peppers take home 3 each
- Smith Baby's Purported Dad Takes Mansion
- Australian stocks fall despite strong performance from BHP Billiton
- Last year's California grape crush 20 percent lower, to relief of wineries
- Conservation group: Japanese whaler, protest ship collide in Antarctic seas
- China's trade surplus jumps again in January
- China's trade surplus jumps again in January
- Wonder, Bennett Trump Summer Hits
- Harvard University names historian Faust as its first woman president
- North Korea nuclear talks enter final day, envoys say breakthrough up to Pyongyang
- World's wireless industry heads to Spain for annual 3GSM conference, exposition
- Conservation group: Japanese whaler, protest ship collide in Antarctic seas
- Muslim authorities decry Valentine's Day celebrations in Malaysia, Brunei
- U.S. Olympic team announces plans for high-performance center in Beijing
- Google, Vodafone agree deal to develop maps for mobile phones
- Indian selectors place faith in out-of-form Sehwag, Pathan for World Cup squad
- Indian selectors place faith in out-of-form Sehwag, Pathan for World Cup squad
- Grammy Vignettes: Ludacris Barb and More
- South Korean shares fall led by banking, technology stocks
- Singapore says accusations that it taps Thai phone conversations are absurd
- Search called off for solo kayaker missing on Australia-New Zealand journey
- Norway's Statoil says 4Q profit rose 41 percent
- Oil prices retreat from Friday gains
- 'Space potatoes' grown from mutated seeds latest food fad in Shanghai
- 'Space potatoes' grown from mutated seeds latest food fad in Shanghai
- Thomas Cook, MyTravel agree on merger
- Singapore ministers say Indonesian sand ban unjustified
- Preliminary count shows 167 nominations for 2007 Nobel Peace Prize
- Taiwan president unveils new name for postal service after dropping reference to China
- Philippine shares slip on profit-taking
- Chinese police detain 26-year-old tycoon for alleged illegal money raising
- Indian actor Shahid Kapur says he has no special Valentine's Day plans
- Indian actor Shahid Kapur says he has no special Valentine's Day plans
- Taiwan shares fall on Wall Street losses
- Thomas Cook, MyTravel agree on merger
- Indian selectors pick out-of-form Sehwag and Pathan for World Cup
- Indian selectors pick out-of-form Sehwag and Pathan for World Cup
- China stock markets rise on bargain hunting among blue chips
- China stock markets rise on bargain hunting among blue chips
- Hong Kong shares drop, led by China Mobile and property shares
- 3 people test negative for bird flu amid outbreak in Turkish village
- Republican leader expects some in his party to vote for Democrats' Iraq resolution
- French trade minister criticizes U.S. farm bill as "heavy on subsidies"
- Grammys Embrace Veterans Over Youth
- Vignettes From the Grammy Awards
- Malaysian stocks ease on profit-taking
- India, China open memorial for 7th century Chinese traveler
- India, China open memorial for 7th century Chinese traveler
- Hong Kong prosecutor: Australian jockey Munce arrested with jeans pockets full of cash
- India, China open memorial for 7th century Chinese traveler
- India, China open memorial for 7th century Chinese traveler
- Philippine candidates rush to beat deadline for Senate polls in May
- Euro drops against U.S. dollar
- German court approves parole for Red Army Faction member Brigitte Mohnhaupt
- Portugal to enact liberal abortion law despite nullified referendum, government says
- Myanmar junta chief accuses foreigners of trying to stir up racial conflict
- Myanmar junta chief accuses foreigners of trying to stir up racial conflict
- Hamas prime minister says he'll step down within four days as part of coalition deal
- Malaysia's Mahathir released from hospital after flu bout
- Video shows New Zealand skydiver plunging to earth
- Video shows New Zealand skydiver plunging to earth
- India, China open memorial for 7th century Chinese traveler
- India, China open memorial for 7th century Chinese traveler
- Portugal to enact liberal abortion law despite nullified referendum, government says
- U.N. says first stage of disarming communist rebels to be complete this week
- Myanmar junta chief accuses foreigners of trying to stir up racial conflict
- Myanmar junta chief accuses foreigners of trying to stir up racial conflict
- Hamas prime minister says he plans to step down quickly as part of coalition deal
- Most Asian markets fall as Hong Kong hurt by decline of China Mobile
- Depfa Bank says 4th-quarter profit rose 45 percent on commissions, trading income
- Police: 4 activists detained in Siberian city for anti-migration protest
- Japan set to hold whaling conference as vessels clash in Antarctic waters
- Bombs strike markets in the heart of Baghdad, killing at least 68 people as Shiites mark anniversary of mosque attack
- Former Nazi-era collaborator Papon, 96, hospitalized for heart problems
- North Korea nuclear talks likely to run an extra day: official
- Oil prices fall after Naimi suggests no further cuts on the way
- Swedish author Marianne Fredriksson dies at 79
- Turkmenistan votes for replacement for late autocrat Niyazov
- Sharon Stone enjoys role as depressed wife in movie premiered in Berlin
- Sharon Stone enjoys role as depressed wife in movie premiered in Berlin
- Paerson going for more gold in giant slalom
- London Stock Exchange says number of trades in January rose to a record
- London's FTSE-100 index down 22.4 points at 6,360.4 at midday
- Market reacts positively to Vodafone takeover of Hutchison Essar in India
- NKorea nuclear talks hinge on energy aid to pitch-black nation
- Singapore shares end lower; index likely to rise this week
- Sri Lanka picks final 15-member squad for cricket World Cup
- Sri Lanka picks final 15-member squad for cricket World Cup
- Bombs strike markets in the heart of Baghdad, killing scores as Shiites mark anniversary of mosque attack
- Nokia unveils 3 new phones at 3GSM, including first navigation product
- Government backs England bid for 2018 World Cup
- Bombs strike markets in the heart of Baghdad, killing scores as Shiites mark anniversary of mosque attack
- Bear Visits Backyard in New Jersey
- Grammy vignettes: Mary J. mouthful and more from the 49th annual music awards
- Norway's Statoil says 4th-quarter profit rose 41 percent
- Indian shares fall, Hindalco leads slide
- Indian shares fall, Hindalco leads slide
- EU sees no reason to tighten bird flu rules
- Charles R. Walgreen, Jr., son of founder of drug store chian, dies
- Charles R. Walgreen, Jr., son of founder of drugstore chain, dies
- Accor says it sold 30 hotels in Britain for euro711 million
- Wigan coach Jewell criticizes referee Dowd
- Bear falls out of tree after startling New Jersey neighborhood
- Kostelic disqualified for equipment infringement after posting fastest time in qualifying
- Turkmenistan votes for replacement for late autocrat Niyazov
- Thai anti-graft panel recommends prosecuting ex-prime minister's relatives
- Market reacts positively to Vodafone takeover of Hutchison Essar in India
- Former Croatian prime minister has cancerous kidney removed
- Olmert opposes efforts by chief rabbi to hamper immigration of converts
- Egg spill on highway scrambles traffic
- Envoys at NKorea nuclear consider extending talks with no apparent breakthrough
- Dutch secretary of health advocates removal of recreational drugs from anti-doping code
- MySpace launches pilot to filter copyright video clips, using system from Audible Magic
- Italian police arrest 15 in raids against far-left terror group
- 3 Eddie Murphys Win Weekend Box Office
- EU assesses Palestinian power-sharing pact; no word on resuming direct aid
- Spain's Telefonica says it is in talks with Pirelli on Olimpia stake
- Anglo Platinum says 2006 earnings surged on higher metal prices
- Thai shares gain minimally on thin trading
- Georg Buschner, former East Germany coach, dies at 81
- Blackstone Group affiliates buying Pinnacle Foods in 2.16 billion deal
- Sanofi rises, Bristol-Myers tumbles on reported merger talks hitch
- Kostelic disqualified for equipment infringement after posting fastest time in qualifying
- Harvard names historian as first female president in school's 371-year history
- Dutch secretary of health advocates removal of recreational drugs from anti-doping code
- Tenaris says it agreed to buy Hydril for US$97 a share
- Apple's iPhone looms over wireless conference amid more deals for music, video
- 3 people test negative for bird flu amid outbreak in Turkish village
- Bradford fires manager Colin Todd
- Oil prices fall after Naimi suggests no further cuts on the way
- 5 Grammys Mark Dixie Chicks' Comeback
- Slovene president, PM, in dispute over new Central Bank governor
- Former Croatian prime minister has cancerous kidney removed
- Grammys embrace veterans instead of youth as Dixie Chicks, Blige and Red Hot Chili Peppers win
- German court approves parole for leading Red Army Faction member
- Key Coca-Cola bottlers dropping lawsuits challenging Coke's delivery system to Wal-Mart
- EU counterterrorism chief de Vries to step down next month
- Hungary's prime minister says no new austerity measures needed to reach budget target
- Dow Jones sees ad revenue rise at Wall Street Journal, Barron's in January
- Home Depot considers possible sale of HD Supply which serves homebuilders, contractors
- Official: Turkmenistan plans to open 1st public Internet cafes
- Hungarian president calls for increased autonomy for ethnic Hungarians in Romania
- Ex-U.S. President Carter urges better health training in Africa to combat disease
- Wall Street narrowly mixed as investors eye failed deals, economic data
- England comes home with wrong trophy, and ready for World Cup
- Anna Nicole Smith, Official Photographed
- John Mayer, Beyonce, Blige keep Grammy after-parties hopping
- Parkridge says it agreed to sell its industrial business to ProLogis
- Turkmenistan signals another change with plan to open Internet cafes
- World Bank verdict on disputed Indian dam is a 'victory' for Pakistan, minister says
- Italian police arrest 15 in raids against far-left terror group
- SKorea: NKorea nuclear talks in final phase of negotiating agreement
- SKorea: NKorea nuclear talks in final phase of negotiating agreement
- Chakvetadze, Krajicek reach second round of Diamond Games
- Rhodes to make bid to return to Japan
- Rhodes to make bid to return to Japan
- Russia's top rocket manufacturer merges with four other space-related companies
- Euro slips, yen barely changed against U.S. dollar
- Anna Nicole Smith, Official Photographed
- Dog that fooled Spanish airport security for 11 days finally nabbed
- Anna Nicole Smith, Official Photographed
- House Democrats ready anti-war resolution on Iraq for vote by members
- John Mayer Joins Divas at Grammy Parties
- Envoys consider extending North Korea nuclear talks amid impasse on energy aid
- Miner Sxr Uranium One to buy UrAsia Energy for US$2.9B in stock, create uranium major
- Richard Gere urges Germany to press China on human rights, Tibet
- Bombs strike markets in the heart of Baghdad, killing scores as Shiites mark anniversary of mosque attack
- Brazil's Bradesco 4Q profits up 11 percent, 2006 earnings rise 15 percent
- Gere Urges Germany to Press China
- Government backs England bid for 2018 World Cup
- Thai, Malaysian leaders agree development can help combat violence in southern Thailand
- Pakistan cancels plans to demolish mosques in capital
- Drug agency restricts use of Sanofi-Aventis antibiotic
- Portugal starts drafting liberal abortion law despite referendum failure
- U.S. national team forward signs to remain with Revolution
- Dog that fooled Spanish airport security for 11 days finally nabbed
- Good news for slackers: On-the-job naps might cut risk for heart problems
- French presidential hopeful Sarkozy meets Germany's Merkel
- Romania's inflation slows to 4.01 percent in January
- Oil prices fall after Saudi oil minister suggests no further cuts on the way
- Good news for slackers: On-the-job naps might cut risk for heart problems
- Key Coca-Cola bottlers dropping lawsuits challenging Coca-Cola delivery plan for Wal-Mart
- Paerson going for more gold in giant slalom
- Roddick shines on clay to give U.S. victory
- Ronaldinho shows critics he has plenty left to give
- Ireland loses but confidence rises
- Irate Jewell asks for probe of referee
- Serie A has new face
- Sidelines
- Mickelson puts it all together in Pebble Beach victory, but what will come next?
- Miami's Wade pulls a fast one on San Antonio
- Valentine's Day at Seagaia Resort
- Ambassador offers gift packages
- Macau - the ultimate of enjoyment
- 2007 Taipei Lantern Festival to open
- NCTA to host festival shows
- Miramar honors National Travel Card
- Taiwan team wins berth in contest
- 'King' and 'Queen' claim top honors at UK awards
- TSMC slides after price drop hurts industry
- Hon Hai to invest in Liaoning
- New Taiwan dollar drops with Asian currencies, hits 3-month low
- New Windows may help win Asian markets
- Yen extends losses, shrugging off G-7 warning
- China Mobile could launch 3G this year
- In Brief
- Myanmar accused of using rape to intimidate ethnic minorities
- Search called off for missing Australian kayaker
- Jakarta cleans up after flood, many fall ill
- Four jailed for attack on HK lawmaker
- Indonesia's ban on sand exports seen as unjust
- U.S. seeks support from Pakistan to halt Taliban's offensive
- In Brief
- Putin seeks stronger Saudi relations
- Police raid protest group's offices after clashes left 2 dead in Kosovo
- Nearly 60,000 evacuated in Mozambique
- Mortar bombs claim at least three lives in Mogadishu
- Bombs strike Baghdad markets, killing at least 71
- Made in China, still British
- Russia no clay pigeon
- DPP should push for PRC democracy
- Rabbi helps chase down husbands on the run
- Flying without a baby, woman forced to throw away milk
- Europe's heart puts cross-cultural love to test
- For PRC migrant workers, Spring Festival is bittersweet
- In Brief
- New regulation targets protecting foreign helpers' working conditions
- Discussion on transitional justice to be held before month's end
- Two women are one too many for groom-to-be
- Hospital approves Chao's resignation
- Therapy seen promising in fighting gastric cancer
- Most condom labels found unclear
- CLA head to push for pension management bill
- Iraq to hang ex-deputy of Hussein
- Union members stage protest against name change
- Name change restores history, Chen says
- Rotary head lauds Taiwan as example of generosity
- Former President Lee declares different stance to that of DPP
- Wang calls for Ma to work with him on 2008 poll
- Company names to stay after impact assessment
- Cabinet official defends name change amendments
- Ma and ex-aides indicted on corruption charge
- Carbon-cutting mechanism notches up 500th project
- Brazil accuses rich countries of `polluting the planet'
- KMT Spokesman says party prepared to deal with Ma's indictment
- Stable to positive 2007 credit outlook for Asia-Pacific oil and gas, says credit ratings agency
- IDC reveals new worldwide forecast for 31 interfaces and technologies shipping in PCs
- FedEx extends Taiwan business hours before the Lunar New Year
- Korean laws to protect OFWs from discrimination
- Industrial front calmer in January 2007, says Brion
- LG.Philips LCD to expand its 7th generation plant production capacity
- Spansion unveils first Flash memory-based security for handsets
- Timeline of major events leading to Ma's indictment
- KMT legislators urge Ma to stand firm on his presidential aspiration
- Ma announces his resigantion and intention to run for presidency
- Ma quits KMT chairmanship and declares presidential bid
- No imminent increase of minimum wage under study: Cabinet spokesman
- Japanese whaling ship, protest boat collide in Antarctic seas
- Doctors alarmed as British pharmacy to start over-the-counter Viagra sales
- Sri Lanka captain fined by ICC for slow over rate
- Greece fears drought, import cuts will spark summer power problems
- Australian leader defends verbal attack on US presidential candidate Obama
- Grammys Embrace Veterans Over Youth
- Explosion near U.S. base in Japan; no reports of injuries or damage
- Hamas government to step down in coming days, to start coalition process
- Grammys Bounce Back in Ratings
- Drug agency restricts use of Sanofi-Aventis antibiotic
- Grammys embrace veterans instead of youth as Dixie Chicks, Blige and Red Hot Chili Peppers win
- Cyprus to formally apply this week for euro-zone membership
- Mayumana's `Be' Bounces to Off-Broadway
- Canadian hotel chain Four Seasons bought for US$3.8 billion
- IAAF to discuss matter of betting Web site run by agent
- Exhibit Celebrates 90-Year-Old Designer
- Tribune selling Hoy New York to ImpreMedia as review continues
- Novelist Jackie Collins signs TV deal
- Iran appears to soften tone as U.S. and internal pressure mounts
- Italian police arrest 15 in raids against far-left terror group
- European markets end lower
- Lufthansa goes looking for a few _ more _ good pilots
- Lufthansa goes looking for a few _ more _ good pilots
- Canadian hotel chain Four Seasons bought for US$3.8 billion
- Study: Napping Might Help Heart
- England return still unlikely for Beckham despite comeback goal for Madrid
- Bouygues revenue rises 12 percent on Q4 construction surge
- Brazil's Fluminense names interim coach to replace Gusmao
- Hungarian president calls for increased autonomy for ethnic Hungarians in Romania
- Boeing unveils tanker for Air Force $40 billion deal
- US, Britain stem cell banks pledge cooperation to promote research
- Italian police arrest 15 in raids against terror group with Red Brigades links
- Redknapp charged with abusing official during Portsmouth victory over Man City
- Canadian hotel chain Four Seasons bought for US$3.8 billion
- Jackson testifies in strip club fight trial
- Boeing unveils tanker for Air Force $40 billion deal
- Backyard Bear Gives N.J. Woman a Scare
- Quigley returns to match play with a few changes
- Bush makes fresh pitch for free-trade policies as way to keep U.S. economy healthy
- Hamas government to step down in coming days, to start coalition process
- British attorney general says revised rules for Guantanamo prison detainees inadequate
- Hungarian president calls for increased autonomy for ethnic Hungarians in Romania
- New DVD Releases Include `The Departed'
- Court rules Red Army Faction terrorist can go free after 24 years in prison
- Visa names executive to lead transition to public company
- Syria curbs Iraqi refugees, crisis worsens
- Stars acquire Nagy from Coyotoes
- Neighbors gawk as black bear falls from tree in New Jersey suburbs
- Snow Leopard shows his teeth at worlds
- Murphy's Dream Gig Could Lead to Oscar
- Presidential candidate criticized by Jewish group for honoring auto pioneer Henry Ford
- Oil prices fall on forecasts of milder weather, Saudi oil minister suggesting no further cuts
- NKorea nuclear talks in marathon session to reach last-minute breakthrough
- TV Producers Mix Business and Marriage
- U.S., U.K. stem cell banks pledge cooperation to promote research
- Dench plays down Oscar hopes, still seeking new challenges
- Court rules Red Army Faction terrorist can go free after 24 years in prison
- Thomas Cook, MyTravel agree to combine in a deal between travel companies
- Germany threatens to follow Italian example and ban fans from stadiums
- Germany threatens to follow Italian example and ban fans from stadiums
- Boeing unveils newly designed 767 as aircraft proposed for $40B Air Force tanker deal
- U.S. federal deficit shrinks sharply thanks to continued gusher of revenues
- 3 people test negative for bird flu amid outbreak in Turkish village
- Producing oil, gas more costly, new report says
- Brazil playmaker Kaka gets Italian citizenship
- Apparel retailer Talbots CEO to retire at end of fiscal year
- U.S. county calls for end to common racial slur
- Pound unfazed by IOC reprimand for comments regarding Lance Armstrong
- Italian police arrest 15 in raids against terror group with Red Brigades links
- Swedish telecom maker Ericsson buys California-based Entrisphere
- Forsberg noncommittal about his future with the Flyers
- The Police Plan First Tour Since `80s
- Hamas government to step down in coming days, to start coalition process
- Italy urges partners to preserve heart of stricken EU constitution in new treaty by 2009
- The Police announce plans for first reunion tour
- U.S. national team forward signs to remain with Revolution
- Pound unfazed by IOC reprimand for comments regarding Lance Armstrong
- Italy urges partners to preserve heart of stricken EU constitution in new treaty by 2009
- Little brother David Arquette directing sister on `Medium'
- Venezuela: Bush's upcoming foreign tour aimed at dividing Latin America
- The Police announce plans for reunion tour
- Who's Won What Leading Up to the Oscars
- Schnyder, Safina advance in Antwerp
- Drug agency restricts use of Sanofi-Aventis antibiotic
- Oil prices fall more than $2 on forecasts of milder U.S. weather, no further planned OPEC cuts
- Gabor's Husband to File Claim for Baby
- Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson lays off 440 employees due to strike
- Boeing unveils newly designed 767 as aircraft proposed for $40B Air Force tanker deal
- Germany threatens to follow Italian example and ban fans from stadiums
- Hotel chain Four Seasons to go private in $3.4 billion deal
- Venezuela: Bush's upcoming foreign tour aimed at dividing Latin America
- Alice Somersaults on Broadway
- HIV patients report smoking marijuana eases foot pain, according to first-of-its-kind study
- Bush makes fresh pitch for free-trade policies as way to keep economy healthy
- GSM Association, MasterCard start program to use mobile networks to transfer money
- Chris Martin wins World Cup callup
- Presidential candidate criticized by Jewish group for honoring auto pioneer Henry Ford
- Cable network operator MTV Networks cuts 250 jobs to refocus on Internet
- Use is expanding of wrong-blood-type heart transplants to save dying babies
- Gabor's Husband to File Claim for Baby
- Dollar gains against major currencies after G7, ahead of Fed chief Bernanke testimony
- McCain fears 'Tet-style' offensive in Iraq
- Wall Street declines as investors eye failed deals, economic data
- Brazilian fans win financial compensation for match-fixing scandal
- U.S. study: Adoptive parents invest more in their children than biological parents
- British attorney general calls revised rules for Guantanamo prison detainees inadequate
- Man who hit Jackson with car during brawl convicted of battery
- Lawmaker seeks White House testimony on gas mileage standards
- Precious metals fall with $2 oil drop and weak U.S. dollar
- FremantleMedia, Jackie Collins Sign Deal
- Dench Won't Be at Oscar Ceremony
- Brother and Sister Act on TV's `Medium'
- Ecuador to make global bond payment in 30-day grace period
- Priceline.com 4Q profit triples on bookings at European site, high holiday fares
- Anna Nicole Smith, Official Photographed
- Researchers: Chimps may have used stone hammers 4,300 years ago
- Bush tries to dampen speculation on military strike against Iran
- Smith's Last Days Were in a Gaudy Hotel
- Dench Won't Be at Oscar Ceremony
- Anna Nicole Smith, Official Photographed
- Foot Found at Va. Landfill Is Apelike
- Veoh launches Web video syndication service
- Nash pulls out of All-Star Game with shoulder injury
- Dog That Fooled Airport Security Caught
- Exotic Pet Startles Calif. Investigators
- Wayward Donkey Proves to Be Elusive
- Puerto Rico's Santa Rosa: Grammy win shows salsa music still strong
- Smith Spent Final Day in Gaudy Hotel
- Smith Spent Final Day in Gaudy Hotel
- Mirror Considered for Sunless Village
- Review: 'Music and Lyrics' an Odd Combo
- Nash pulls out of All-Star Game with shoulder injury
- Lucinda Steering Beyond `Car Wheels'
- US Navy could deploy dolphins, sea lions to patrol military base
- Want to stop cheating? Send a driver home
- Tour de France winner to publish book
- Gay marriage foes launch petition drive for New Jersey constitution change
- Gere Urges Germany to Press China
- Mickelson might be ready to tangle again with Woods
- U.S. top trade negotiator says quiet talks under way with Democrats
- Country Radio Still Cold to Dixie Chicks
- House Names Courthouse After Rush Sr.
- Despite their Grammy haul, Dixie Chicks still on the outs with country radio
- Nobel Peace winner Menchu forms political group to back her in presidential run
- Award-Show Ties: Rare but It Happens
- A divided Grammy: Award-show ties are rare but they do sometimes happen
- Brother and Sister Act on TVs 'Medium'
- 'Norbit' Wins Weekend With $34.2 Million
- McCain fears 'Tet-style' offensive in Iraq
- Country Radio Still Cold to Dixie Chicks
- Dog That Fooled Airport Security Caught
- Murphy's 'Norbit' wins weekend with $34.2 million debut in U.S. and Canada
- Smith Spent Final Day in Flashy Hotel
- Tribune selling Hoy New York to ImpreMedia as review continues
- 17yo allrounder makes Bermuda's World Cup squad
- Business group criticizes Russia, China for failing to prevent copyright piracy
- Study: Brazilian ethanol can replace 10 percent of world gasoline in 20 years
- Senate panel: Canada should withdraw from Afghanistan unless NATO delivers
- Protesters arrested after throwing eggs, disrupting 2010 ceremony
- Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson lays off 440 employees due to strike
- New transportation committee chairman wins passage of solar energy legislation
- Panama exhumes bodies of 12 suspected victims of contaminated medicine
- Hotel Offers Themed Mini-Bar Packages
- Al Gore says Canada's Tories misrepresented him
- Farmer Exasperated With Wayward Donkey
- Nadal withdraws; Youzhny upsets Djokovic in Marseille
- Grammy Ratings Bounce Back From 2006 Low
- Riley set to return to Heat after All-Star break
- Haniyeh admits key issues for unity government remain unresolved
- UEFA hopes violence ends with ejection of Feyenoord
- Giuliani inches closer to official presidential bid announcement
- Yum Brands posts 3 percent 4Q earnings growth, but misses Wall Street per-share income view
- Former NBA player overwhelmed by coverage
- Court rules Red Army Faction terrorist can go free after 24 years in prison
- Italian police arrest 15 in raids against terror group with Red Brigades links
- Coppola Announces New Film Project
- Explosion near U.S. base in Japan; no reports of injuries or damage
- More than ever, oil companies talking innovation, advances
- The Police announce plans for first reunion tour since 1984 breakup
- Leading mine air pack makers struggle with orders as new safety rules take effect
- England cricket team members faced armed robber
- England cricket team members faced armed robber
- Backers of constitutional assembly march peacefully in Ecuadorean capital
- Coppola Announces New Film Project
- New Web techniques throw into question how to measure ad displays
- Smith Spent Final Day in Flashy Hotel
- French-Spanish consortium wins bid to modernize Mexico's nuclear power plant
- US defense secretary seeks Pakistan support to nix Taliban spring offensive
- Wireless sensors extend reach of Internet into the real world
- Boyish U.S. envoy becomes heartthrob in China
- Anti-whaling group warned it's protests could severely damage conservation cause
- Gabor's husband to file legal challenge over Smith's daughter
- Francis Ford Coppola announces plans for new film to follow his upcoming `Youth Without Youth'
- Starace eliminates Gaudio in Costa do Sauipe
- British pharmacy to supply Viagra over the counter _ to the dismay of doctors
- U.S. says quick work necessary on free trade agreement with South Korea
- Ousted Republican US senator criticizes Bush on Israel
- Japanese stocks slightly higher in early trade, dollar down vs yen
- Japanese stocks slightly higher in early trade, dollar down vs yen
- House Democrats unveil Iraq resolution that would rebuke Bush
- Yum Brands posts 3 percent 4Q earnings growth, but misses Wall Street per-share income view
- Gabor's Husband to File Claim for Baby
- British attorney general calls revised rules for Guantanamo prison detainees inadequate
- Gabor's Husband to File Claim for Baby
- Montana bill would require drivers to prove proficiency in English to get licensed
- Anna Nicole Smith, Official Photographed
- Smith Spent Final Day in Flashy Hotel
- The Police Plan First Tour Since '80s
- Electronic version of fish and chips planned to track sea life
- Coppola Announces New Film Project
- Explosion near U.S. base in Japan; no reports of injuries or damage
- Venezuela signs agreement to purchase Verizon's stake in telecom company
- Grammy Ratings Bounce Back From 2006 Low
- Loaned-out Riquelme read to play for former club Boca Juniors
- Presidential candidate criticized by Jewish group for honoring auto pioneer Henry Ford
- Moya, Gaudio lose in Costa do Sauipe
- Anna Nicole Smith, Official Photographed
- Taiwan, China begin lunar New Year holiday flights
- The Police Plan First Tour Since '80s
- Johnson & Johnson says overseas subsidiaries may have made improper payments
- Australia's Cochlear Ltd. reports 12 percent rise in half-year profits
- Memoirs of Mandela's Jailer on Screen
- Louisiana governor wants to reopen New Orleans public housing projects scheduled for demolition
- Idaho Police: Stop Chasing the Moose
- Anti-whaling group warned it's protests could severely damage conservation cause
- Explosions near U.S. base in Japan; no reports of injuries or damage
- Venezuela signs agreement to purchase Verizon's stake in telecom company
- Obama's New Hampshire visit brings little criticism
- Democrats deny Republicans a wedge in Iraq debate
- Cuban official calls for controlling 'wild colt of new technologies'
- Grammy Ratings Bounce Back From 2006 Low
- Koreas hold talks on fielding joint team for Beijing Olympics
- Koreas hold talks on fielding joint team for Beijing Olympics
- Ron Goldman's family goes after O.J. Simpson's residual earnings
- Blogger quits Edwards campaign in light of conservative criticism
- Japanese stocks climb on economic data; dollar down vs yen
- Japanese stocks climb on economic data; dollar down vs yen
- Baseball players move to overturn steroid decision
- Venezuela signs agreement to purchase Verizon's stake in telecom
- Flyers crush Detroit 6-1
- Karlovic aces first-round victory in SAP Open victory
- Schottenheimer fired by Chargers president
- Goldman Family Subpoenas Simpson Records
- Webber leads Detroit over weakened Clippers
- 'Bullwinkle Is Going to Stomp Somebody'
- 'Bullwinkle Is Going to Stomp Somebody'
- Anna Nicole Smith, Official Photographed
- Romney criticized by Jewish group for honoring Henry Ford
- Baseball players move to overturn steroid decision
- Hollywood and Vine: Iconic intersection to get $600M development
- Goldman Family Subpoenas Simpson Records
- Goldman Family Subpoenas Simpson Records
- Australian defense minister defends PM's criticism of Democrats presidential hopeful
- Flyers crush Detroit 6-1
- Bangkok police on alert for underage kissing on Valentine's Day
- Bangkok police on alert for underage kissing on Valentine's Day
- Time Warner reaches deal to sell Atlanta Braves to Liberty Media Corp.
- Thai Cops on Alert for Underage Kissing
- Hotel Offers Themed Mini-Bar Packages
- Farmer Exasperated With Wayward Donkey
- Japan opens whaling conference, criticizes boycotting countries amid clashes
- Webber leads Detroit over weakened Clippers
- Environmentalist shareholders name 10 corporate laggards on global warming
- Bangkok police on alert for underage kissing on Valentine's Day
- Bangkok police on alert for underage kissing on Valentine's Day
- China says 100,000 Communist Party members punished for corruption
- Chinese government think tank predicts 10.2 percent economic growth in first quarter
- Philippine shares end flat as market consolidates
- New Zealand should aim to be world's first carbon-neutral country, leader says
- Thousands of former rebels and supporters to rally in Nepal's capital
- Comair and pilots union reach tentative agreement
- Indian movie star Preity Zinta says she is an actress with a conscience
- Indian movie star Preity Zinta says she is an actress with a conscience
- Marine facing charges describes killing of Iraqi man
- Tentative accord reached on first steps toward North Korean nuclear disarmament
- Australian stocks reach record highs buoyed by positive corporate news
- Australia's Cochlear Ltd. reports 12 percent rise in half-year profits
- Australia's Cochlear Ltd. reports 12 percent rise in half-year profits
- Taiwan shares drop on profit-taking in electronics
- Comair and pilots union reach tentative agreement that forestalls wage cuts for now
- Japanese stocks climb to more than six year high on economic data
- Japanese stocks climb to more than six year high on economic data
- International think tank blasts Turkmen election, calls for pledged reforms
- International think tank blasts Turkmen election, calls for pledged reforms
- Dollar lower against yen in Asia as Japanese exporters, investors sell dollars
- Dollar lower against yen in Asia as Japanese exporters, investors sell dollars
- Journalists' group says Chinese editor released early from prison
- Japanese stocks climb to more than six year high on economic data
- Japanese stocks climb to more than six year high on economic data
- EU to help stop extrajudicial killings in Philippines but awaits probe report
- EU to help stop extrajudicial killings in Philippines but awaits probe report
- Malaysian PM to receive awards in Indonesia next week
- U.S. warship leaves Cambodia after first port visit in more than 3 decades
- New Zealand should aim to be world's first carbon-neutral country, leader says
- Haddin, Symonds named in Australian World Cup squad
- Malaysia says failure to reach free trade deal with U.S. will have no impact on investment
- Taiwan prosecutors set to speak out on corruption allegations against opposition leader
- Taiwan prosecutors set to speak out on corruption allegations against opposition leader
- Mobile television takes center stage at wireless industry trade show
- Japanese stocks climb to more than six year high on economic data
- Japanese stocks climb to more than six year high on economic data
- China says fugitive fighting extradition from Canada to be treated fairly
- EU to help stop extrajudicial killings in Philippines but awaits probe report
- EU to help stop extrajudicial killings in Philippines but awaits probe report
- Chinese officials visit AIDS activist blocked from traveling abroad
- Chinese officials visit AIDS activist blocked from traveling abroad
- Chicago developer sues Nicky Hilton over delayed hotel project
- TeliaSonera says 4th-quarter net profit rose 36 percent
- South Korean shares rise after tentative agreement on North Korea's nuclear disarmament
- World Bank signs US$14 million grant for financial management programs in Cambodia
- Main Taiwanese opposition leader indicted on corruption charges
- Main Taiwanese opposition leader indicted on corruption charges
- Rights group: India fails to fight discrimination against Hindu untouchables
- Japanese stocks climb to more than six year high on economic data
- Japanese stocks climb to more than six year high on economic data
- Spanish fourth-quarter GDP up 4 percent on year
- Japanese stocks climb to more than six year high on economic data
- Japanese stocks climb to more than six year high on economic data
- Shares of Hutchison Telecom drop 15 percent after Essar deal
- Toyota says it has no concrete plans for new factory in India
- Toyota says it has no concrete plans for new factory in India
- China shares rise in pre-holiday trading
- China shares rise in pre-holiday trading
- Philippine shares end flat as market consolidates
- Philippine shares end flat as market consolidates
- Poll: Sarkozy holds thin lead over Socialists' Royal in French presidential election
- Romney to formally announce presidential candidacy Tuesday
- EU Court advisor says German government excessively protects Volkswagen from takeovers
- Malaysia withdraws plans to reward citizens who upgrade ID cards
- Singer Robbie Williams enters rehab for prescription drug dependency
- Bangladesh names final 15-member squad for World Cup
- Bangladesh names final 15-member squad for World Cup
- German industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp says 1Q profit soars, raises 2007 targets
- Hong Kong shares drop sharply on outflow worries before holidays
- New Zealand leader confident government will retain power despite losing majority
- New Zealand leader confident government will retain power despite losing majority
- Koreas fail to agree on fielding joint team for Beijing Olympics
- Koreas fail to agree on fielding joint team for Beijing Olympics
- Voluntary agreement 'foremost' among environmental protection pacts: Australian minister
- Singer Robbie Williams enters rehab for prescription drug dependency
- Italian growth surges 1.1 percent in fourth quarter
- Frankfurt airport reports increase in January traffic
- Chinese officials visit AIDS activist blocked from traveling abroad
- Hardline Hindu groups threaten Indian couples on Valentine's Day
- Google loses copyright case launched by Belgian newspapers
- Malaysia's foreign minister to visit India to boost ties
- Google loses copyright case launched by Belgian newspapers
- Economy minister seeks to prevent 'above-average' burden on Germany in Airbus overhaul
- Chrysler workers dread the worst in restructuring announcement
- Philippines opens bird flu lab funded by New Zealand
- Philippines opens bird flu lab funded by New Zealand
- China wants to raise profile of golf in the country
- U.K. consumer price inflation rises to 2.7 percent in January
- Thai premier says efforts to win hearts and minds falling short in restive south
- Bulgaria's January consumer prices up 1.5 percent on month
- Asian markets mixed as Japanese shares hit fresh six-year high; HK stocks lose
- Asian markets mixed as Japanese shares hit fresh six-year high; HK stocks lose
- Germany increases 2006 growth figure after stronger than expected 4th quarter
- Rijkaard awaits Eto'o apology
- Pakistan's ruling party introduces bill to prohibit forced marriages
- Karlovic aces first-round victory in SAP Open victory
- Thousands of former rebels and supporters rally in Nepal's capital
- Malaysian stocks higher on bargain hunting
- Malaysian stocks higher on bargain hunting
- Ciba reports fourth-quarter gains; CEO to step down in 2008
- Hardline Hindu groups threaten Indian couples on Valentine's Day
- EU to help stop extrajudicial killings in Philippines but awaits probe report
- EU to help stop extrajudicial killings in Philippines but awaits probe report
- TeliaSonera says 4th-quarter net profit rose 36 percent
- Singapore shares end down; may move sideways ahead of budget announcement
- Malaysian stocks higher on bargain hunting
- UBS reports 4th-quarter net profit down 47 percent against year-earlier asset sales
- ASEAN, EU plan to launch free trade agreement negotiations in May
- ASEAN, EU plan to launch free trade agreement negotiations in May
- EU Parliament considers toning down EU report on CIA activities to ensure support
- Wigan manager Paul Jewell charged by FA
- QPR assistant Richard Hill suspended after brawl
- China's says dependency on foreign oil climbed in 2006
- China's says dependency on foreign oil climbed in 2006
- Germany's Merkel urges EU countries to follow Berlin, pledge CO2 cuts
- At 3GSM, a partnership to use cell phones for health efforts in the developing world
- Google loses copyright case launched by Belgian newspapers
- Main Taiwanese opposition leader indicted on corruption charges
- Cyprus applies to join euro
- Pakistan's ruling party introduces bill to prohibit forced marriages
- UBS reports 4th-quarter net profit down 47 percent against year-earlier asset sales
- Euro gains on U.S. dollar
- U.S., Emirates closer to free trade pact, government in Dubai says
- Asian markets mixed as Japanese shares hit fresh six-year high; HK stocks lose
- Asian markets mixed as Japanese shares hit fresh six-year high; HK stocks lose
- British Energy says 9-month profit more than doubled, output from some plants fell
- Cyprus applies to join euro
- Ranieri named Parma coach
- Pakistan names three injured fast bowlers in World Cup squad
- London's FTSE-100 index up 10.1 points at 6,363.6 at midday
- Anglo American says AngloGold to post full-year earnings of US$178 million
- Jury dismissed in British trial of 2 men charged with explosives offenses
- Olympic champion Imre Foldi named Hungary's 12th Athlete of the Nation
- Arruabarrena to leave Villarreal at season's end
- EU pushes Switzerland to change company tax regimes
- Zimbabwe's annual inflation rate leaps to 1,594 percent
- Kenyan judge throws out law requiring TV to get prior approval of content
- Race to host 2014 Winter Games starts in South Korea's Pyeongchang
- Race to host 2014 Winter Games starts in South Korea's Pyeongchang
- Bank of Greece predicts 4 percent growth in 2007
- Germany's Hochtief says it won orders worth euro243.6 million
- Former Portsmouth owner takes over Leicester
- Union official: Alcatel-Lucent to cut 1,500 jobs in France
- Budgett chosen as chief medical officer for 2012 London Olympics
- British man admits stockpiling explosives for civil war
- Myanmar junta extends detention of deputy opposition leader Tin Oo
- Debate starting Tuesday in the US Congress to focus on whether to oppose Bush's Iraq war plan
- Sony to cut semiconductor investments by "large amount" in wake of profit drop
- Sony to cut semiconductor investments by "large amount" in wake of profit drop
- Marsh & McLennan reports 4th-quarter profit up 6-fold on revenue gains
- Nicky Hilton Sued Over Hotel Project
- Nasdaq 4th-quarter profit triples on higher trading volume and 1-time gain
- Kenyan judge throws out law requiring TV to get prior approval of content
- Goldman Family Subpoenas Simpson Records
- Germany increases 2006 growth figure after stronger than expected 4th quarter
- Indian shares fall, dealers foresee more volatility
- Indian shares fall, dealers foresee more volatility
- Memoirs of Mandela's Jailer on Screen
- India attempts to level cricket series against tough Sri Lanka squad
- Nelson Mandela meets Monaco's Princess Caroline in South Africa
- Commemoration of WWII massacres by Yugoslav partisans sparks Italy-Croatia spat
- College: Wikipedia Not Source for Papers
- Japan opens whaling conference, criticizes boycotting countries amid clashes
- Barcelona president says Eto'o didn't refuse to play
- President: Azerbaijan's economy will maintain 35-percent growth in 2007
- Bosnians protest EU visa system
- Premiere chief executive sells 12 percent of the company for undisclosed sum
- Myanmar junta extends detention of deputy opposition leader Tin Oo
- U.S. warship leaves Cambodia after first port visit in more than 3 decades
- Coca-Cola Enterprises to cut work force by 5 percent, take $300M charge to restructure
- Explosions near US base in Japan; no reports of injuries or damage
- German city of Dresden marks anniversary of deadly WWII bombing
- Marsh & McLennan reports 4th-quarter profit up 6-fold on revenue gains
- Former winner Hedgehunter carries top weight into 160th Grand National
- Turkey's interior minister faces censure motion for alleged failure to curb crime
- U.S. trade deficit sets record for fifth consecutive year
- Myanmar junta extends detention of deputy opposition leader Tin Oo
- Svindal feels GS is his best event; Austrians seeking first gold
- Judge warns rocker Pete Doherty not to drive again without a license
- Foreign mining giants weighing Alcoa takeover bids, report says
- Antonio Banderas returns to his Spanish youth with 2nd film as director
- EU: Hungarian investigation says unlikely bird flu spread to Britain by infected meat
- Hollywood Crossroads to Be Developed
- German EU presidency condemns Lebanon bombings, urges 'determined stand against violence'
- FA fines Tottenham and Middlesbrough
- Stern's Sister: He Last Saw Smith Asleep
- Federal probe sought in 1946 killing of black U.S. veteran
- Arbor Day Foundation undertakes forest project with $50 million pledge by car rental company
- Amer Sports 4th-quarter posts higher sales, profits, but cautious on industry growth
- Newspaper: Questions in death of New York police officer who worked at ground zero site
- Mall developer Mills Corp. plans to accept $1.6 billion Simon Property Group offer
- Former Gov. Romney formally announces presidential candidacy
- Thai shares fall on profit-taking
- Auto parts maker Delphi 3Q loss widens due to payments for buyout
- European human right rules Swedish trade union rules are illegal
- Former Gov. Romney formally announces presidential candidacy
- British man admits stockpiling explosives for civil war
- Indian central bank raises cash reserve ratio to 6 percent
- Trading slow after oil prices drop more than US$2 a barrel
- Romney formally announces presidential candidacy
- Beckham to return to Old Trafford alongside Gerrard, Carragher for charity game
- Highland Gold says it boosted production by 4.6 percent in the second half
- Marcus Wallenberg nominated chairman for Electrolux
- Norway's Orkla says it agreed to buy India's MTR for undisclosed sum
- EU pushes Switzerland to change company tax regimes
- EU Court adviser says German government excessively protects Volkswagen from takeovers
- Iceland's Actavis says it bought a business from India's Sanmar
- State media says NKorea agrees to temporary suspension of nuclear facilities
- State media says NKorea agrees to temporary suspension of nuclear facilities
- House leader says public has decided Bush's policies 'must be changed'
- Banderas Shows New Film at Berlin Fest
- TaylorMade-Adidas and China Golf Association strike a three-year deal
- Six Nations: England reverts to opening team for match against Ireland
- Wall Street climbs on possibility of bid for Alcoa
- After renovation, Versailles' Hall of Mirrors once again reflects royal luxury, power
- Gayle takes top honor at West Indies award ceremony
- Siemens suspends 3 employees over alleged antitrust violations
- German minister meets EADS leaders in effort to ensure Airbus cuts shared
- Merrill Lynch analyst upgrades GM on turnaround hopes, downgrades Ford
- New bird flu case reported in Turkish village
- German team threatens to leave game if hooligans show up; games canceled
- Venezuela signs agreement to purchase Verizon's stake in telecom
- Belgian parliamentary panel to decide this month on Johnny Hallyday's citizenship bid
- Promises, promises _ but how will French presidential hopefuls pay for them?
- US official says India must open markets more to maintain economic growth
- US official says India must open markets more to maintain economic growth
- Wigan manager Paul Jewell charged by FA
- Ireland names unchanged squad for World Cup
- Eto'o criticizes Rijkaard for saying he refused to play
- North Korea agrees to nuclear disarmament
- German team threatens to leave game if hooligans show up; games canceled
- Trade deficit sets record for fifth consecutive year
- EU antitrust investigators raid power transformer companies
- House of Representatives begins debate on Iraq war policy
- EU Parliament backs new rules on recycling, re-use of waste
- Sema stuns fifth-seeded Fedak in opening round
- Sema stuns fifth-seeded Fedak in opening round
- Nomura's Instinet brokerage names co-CEOs
- Nicaragua beats Belize 4-2 for another chance at Gold Cup
- Los Angeles city attorney investigating dumping of paraplegic man on Skid Row
- Merrill Lynch analyst upgrades GM on turnaround hopes, downgrades Ford
- Turkey's parliament rejects censure motion against interior minister
- Zoos cash in on Valentine's Day with animal sex tours
- Brazil considers tougher penalties for minors after dragging death
- Albom's `One More Day' to Become TV Film
- Zoos cash in on Valentine's Day with animal sex tours
- Several days of rains in northwestern Pakistan leave 36 dead, over 40 injured
- Mitch Albom's best-selling novel `For One More Day' to be adapted for TV movie, author says
- Citigroup, largest U.S. bank, sheds umbrella, 'group' in new branding campaign
- Venezuela signs agreement to purchase U.S.-based firm's stake in a local power company
- AIBA's reform committee takes first step toward improvements in the sport
- EU pushes Switzerland to change company tax regimes
- Six Nations: England reverts to opening team for match against Ireland
- Bahamas Cabinet minister responds to bedroom photos with Anna Nicole Smith
- Bolton eager to upset Arsenal again
- Thirty teams continue with UEFA charge
- Giants dump Petitgout, Arrington, Emmons
- San Diego Chargers fire Schottenheimer
- Webber catches fire as Pistons beat Clippers
- Sidelines
- China inks deal with Taylormade
- India cricketers hungry to level series against tough Sri Lanka
- Philly Flyers rout Red Wings, 6-1
- Caesar Park Kenting marks 21st year
- Far Eastern offers vacation package
- Holistic spa treatments at The Lalu
- Lakeshore Hsinchu boosts facilities
- Mark Chinese New Year at Hyatt
- Royal Chihpen presents new excursion package
- In Brief
- Negative behavior spreads like virus, study finds
- History of Valentine's Day festivity
- Taiex drops; market to be closed tomorrow
- Yen strengthens as Japanese exporters sell greenback
- China B shares surge on market merger talk
- Wall Street drops slightly ahead of Fed's testimony
- China suffers from worst brain drain in world
- Germany increases 2006 economic growth figure
- Venezuela buys Verizon stake
- In Brief
- Surging CEO pay sparks backlash in United States
- Johnson & Johnson branches in trouble
- Single-chip brings world to Internet
- Taiwan refiners lower prices
- New Web techniques complicate measuring traffic
- Flash memory-based security a new reality
- Airbus talks up new wide body aircraft
- In Brief
- Animal rights group warns against eating pork during holiday
- Rebels outfox security forces in Assam area
- Indonesian troops reportedly burned 5 slain reporters' bodies
- New Zealand looks to be first carbon-neutral nation
- Thailand frowns on underage kissing
- Thousands punished for graft in China last year
- In Brief
- U.S. Democrats unveil plan to oppose Iraq troop increase
- Blasts on buses in Lebanon kill at least three, wound 20
- Filipino hostages freed in Nigeria, employer says
- Gunman kills five in Utah, police say
- U.S. could use dolphins, sea lions to patrol waters
- After deadly protests, Conte puts martial law into effect
- Gardacil should not be forced on girls
- Limitations of social-networking news sites
- Valentine's Day overhyped, a sneaky trick on men
- People must judge Ma's announcement
- In Brief
- Health department reports this year's first case of rubella
- SEF says PRC doesn't need to be nervous about Taiwan
- Non-stop holiday charter flight makes first trip to Shanghai
- Grand justices, scholars meet on Chen's request
- Local workers urged to think globally
- Cabinet says issue of minimum wage needs more thought
- KMT lawmakers slam Ma's indictment
- MOFA slams PRC diplomacy in Africa
- Announcement of Ma's bid is 'unimaginable,' Yu declares
- Timing of Ma's bid not ideal, commentators say
- KMT rejects chairman's resignation
- Ma indicted, announces bid for 2008 presidency
- Nations reach accord on nuclear issue
- Japan to suspend aid to Pyongyang until dispute over abduction settled
- First hearing on Wang reaches no conclusion
- KMT accepts Ma's resignation
- Fomer top financial offical indicted for peddling influence
- Citrix redefines state-of-the-art application delivery for Windows applications
- TI power converter boosts battery life in portable medical systems
- Governments in Asia-Pacific to increase IT spending, says research house
- China's gaming console market to enjoy robust growth in 2007, says industry tracker
- Philippines to exhibit lanterns at the Taipei and Chiayi festivals
- Media familiarization tour in Subic in March
- Whale shark tours in Sorsogon
- DPP to kick off presidential nomination in March
- American Express upbeat about 2007 business prospects in Taiwan
- Pinoy Text Club
- Estonia's economy surges 11.5 percent in 2006 as overheating risk increases
- Alcoa shares rise on report that Australian mining companies are weighing making takeover bids
- Tape in Anna Nicole Smith Death Released
- Mancuso poised to add GS world title to Olympic gold
- Commemoration of WWII massacres by Yugoslav partisans sparks Italy-Croatia spat
- Lufthansa to begin testing Airbus A380 superjumbo in March
- Groundbreaking study blames Belgium's elite for cooperation with Nazis' persecution of Jews
- Bird flu virus in Britain 'essentially identical' to that in Hungary
- Newspaper: Questions in death of New York police officer who worked at ground zero site
- Thai interim PM says ousted predecessor Thaksin should not return until after elections
- Applebee's dining chain to consider strategic alternatives, possible sale
- Recovered anthrax patient thanks doctors with African dance performance
- Super-combi added to Kvitfjell races
- Wall Street climbs on possibility of bid for Alcoa
- Health reforms, generics dent Sanofi-Aventis quarterly profit
- Zoos cash in on Valentine's Day with animal sex tours
- House begins debate on Iraq war policy
- Broadway Performer Ellen Hanley Dies
- Experts use psychology to change children's eating habits
- Evolution of Kansas science standards continues as Darwin's theories regain prominence
- Broadway musical-theater performer Ellen Hanley dies at 80
- UBS reports 4th-quarter net profit down 47 percent against year-earlier asset sales
- Ciba reports fourth-quarter gains; CEO to step down in 2008
- Newell fined for comments over female officials
- MGM Mirage planning second resort in Macau with Ho Chiu-king
- Bird flu virus in Britain 'essentially identical' to that in Hungary
- Ecuador's Congress approves national referendum on constitutional assembly
- Iraq Creates New Genre of War Film
- San Francisco police try to solve case of missing Maltese Falcon replica
- IRS to waive some tax penalties for U.S. workers overseas
- Detroit Institute of Arts enters final phase of renovation
- Time Warner Cable becomes a public company
- U.N. refugee chief to discuss Iraq refugee crisis with U.S. Secretary of State Rice
- After the bargaining, now the hard part: tracking North Korea's nuclear programs
- Ecuador's Congress approves national referendum on constitutional assembly
- Japan opens whaling conference, criticizes boycotting countries amid clashes
- Thousands of former rebels and supporters rally in Nepal's capital
- Auto workers: Unable to stop DaimlerChrysler layoffs in Canada
- Cycling Champ: Personal Life Is Private
- European markets end higher
- Evolution of Kansas science standards continues as Darwin's theories regain prominence
- Iverson to miss All-Star game with sprained ankle
- Swiss mining company demands compensation from Bolivia over tin smelter
- EU tells Greece and Portugal to keep up "strong efforts" to balance books
- Jennifer Love Hewitt Talks `Whisperer'
- Burglars Hit Country Singers' LA Home
- Treasury Secretary Paulson names China deputy and announces telephone hot line
- Google ordered to remove Belgian newspaper content from its site
- Delegates at anti-doping code conference agree on flexibility in punishments
- Newspaper: Questions in death of New York police officer who worked at ground zero site
- Swiss mining company demands compensation from Bolivia over tin smelter
- Lauren Bacall says she doesn't believe in retirement
- Retired football star Tiki Barber joins NBC to work at `Today' show
- Burglars Hit Country Singers' LA Home
- Burglars Hit Country Singers' L.A. Home
- Israel, Palestinians sharply disagree on the agenda of next week's Mideast summit
- Last-minute visit to NKoreans brings nuclear deal
- Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's mansion in Hollywood Hills burglarized this weekend, police say
- US surgeon transplants whole ovary, offering new hope for cancer survivors
- German city of Dresden marks anniversary of deadly WWII bombing
- Suriname state oil company signs exploration deal with Tullow Oil
- Romania's Senate passes no-confidence vote against reformist justice minister
- German minister meets EADS leaders in effort to ensure Airbus cuts shared
- Nasdaq shares plunge as hostile LSE bid fails and 2007 outlook falls below expectations
- Al-Qaida's No. 2 calls for Muslim unity in new audiotape
- Broadway Performer Ellen Hanley Dies
- Dogs are banned from the Alaska Capitol after one of them makes a big mess
- Drug agency warns of twisting of intestines in infants given diarrhea vaccine
- Mexico hoping to host Copa America in 2008
- Web Sites Provide Soap Boxes for Venting
- Swiss mining company demands compensation from Bolivia over tin smelter
- Former CIA official, contractor indicted in corruption probe that sent congressman to prison
- Credit Suisse to buy U.S. subprime lender ResMae for $19.1 million
- State should issue death certificates for abortions, lawmaker says
- Ecuador's Congress approves national referendum on constitutional assembly
- Sun King's Hall of Mirrors Is Renovated
- Wireless industry courts Hollywood, Bollywood to fill up its small screens
- Kuerten wins in Costa do Sauipe, ends two-year winless streak
- Hosp wins giant slalom gold at Alpine worlds
- Hosp wins giant slalom gold at Alpine worlds
- Broadway Performer Ellen Hanley Dies
- Former CIA official, contractor indicted in corruption probe that sent US congressman to prison
- Al-Zawahri says Bush was alcoholic with 'addictive personality' who gambled on Iraq
- Drew Barrymore: No Flash for Letterman
- Drew Barrymore says she likely will not repeat her desktop dance for David Letterman's birthday
- Broadway musical-theater performer Ellen Hanley dies at 80
- Argentina sends Spain formal extradition request for Isabel Peron
- Former Phish guitarist faces drug felony charge
- Ghanaian-owned chocolate company offers fair-trade treats
- Omar Sharif Pleads No Contest to Battery
- Dutch prime minister names ministers in his new Cabinet
- Necaxa manager suspended for two games over dissent in weekend match
- Total names de Margerie as new CEO
- Watson still in good touch but will miss British Open
- Webb on a roll heading into SBS Open
- Oil prices climbs more than $1 per barrel on increased China demand forecast
- A mini, minor Y2K: Earlier daylight-saving time could foil computer calendars
- Hosp win giant slalom, gives Austria first gold at Alpine worlds
- Best-Director Oscar: a Study in Extremes
- House debates Iraq war policy
- Hosp win giant slalom, gives Austria first gold at Alpine worlds
- Wales fullback Morgan breaks jaw
- Venezuela signs deals to purchase Verizon stake in CANTV, CMS stake in local power company
- Ministry says five potential bidders have made the cut for ailing Alitalia
- Judge delays Caremark shareholder vote on drugstore operator CVS buyout offer
- Commemoration of WWII massacres by Yugoslav partisans sparks Italy-Croatia dispute
- Baghdatis, three Frenchmen advance in Marseille
- Drug agency warns of twisting of intestines in infants given diarrhea vaccine
- Dutch prime minister names ministers in his new Cabinet
- Swiss mining company demands compensation from Bolivia over tin smelter
- Spadea, Phau win openers in San Jose
- Swiss mining company demands compensation from Bolivia over tin smelter
- U.S. lawmakers ask Cyprus to extradite Cypriot citizen accused of oil-for-food crimes
- CNN, Lee Give Katrina Survivors Cameras
- Fomer Massachusetts Gov. Romney enters race for White House
- Spike Lee and CNN ask young Katrina survivors to film New Orleans
- Gilbert & George Show Is Bold and Racy
- CNN, Lee Give Katrina Survivors Cameras
- Exxon Mobil's CEO Rex Tillerson says focus is on meeting global demand for oil and gas
- Wall Street climbs on takeover excitement, Dow Jones industrials gain 102.30
- Bammer, 3 Frenchwomen, 3 Russians advance in Antwerp
- Hosp win giant slalom, gives Austria first gold at Alpine worlds
- Crew chiefs suspended, drivers docked points in Daytona cheating scandal
- Bahamas government defends minister photographed with Anna Nicole Smith
- Alpine Skiing World Championships Medalists
- Drew Barrymore: No Flash for Letterman
- Zoo Tours Cash in on Hot Monkey Love
- Smithsonian to display Disney-Tishman African art collection
- Gold hits 6-month high on U.S. economic data and weak dollar
- World Trade Center health problems cost $393 million annually, New York City report says
- Goat milk ice cream scooping up new audience
- Canada picks diverse 15-man roster for World Cup
- Verizon, CMS shares rise on deals with Venezuela to sell stakes in CANTV, power company
- Dollar down but calm awaiting Fed chief Bernanke's testimony
- Man Allegedly Fakes Kidnap to Hide Crash
- Crew chiefs suspended, drivers docked points in Daytona cheating scandal
- Review: 'Terabithia' Quaint, Wholesome
- Campy `Macao' Sledgehammers Film Noir
- British Virgin Islands approves disputed luxury resort plan
- Watson still in good touch but will miss British Open
- Man Charged After Shooting His Foot
- Bush welcomes North Korea agreement, but skepticism holds back celebration
- Zoo Pays Feng Shui Expert to Aid Monkeys
- Lauren Bacall Doesn't Plan to Retire
- Swiss mining company demands compensation from Bolivia over tin smelter
- Wisconsin Man Spears a 6-Foot Sturgeon
- Investing in India can prove rewarding but stumbles are possible
- Connecticut Man Busted Twice for Drugs
- Claims Raise Questions About Prince
- Iranian president says Palestinians should decide on their own resolution to conflict with Israel
- Ore. Students Raise Pigs for School Trip
- Former CIA official, contractor indicted in corruption probe that sent lawmaker to prison
- Hosp win giant slalom, gives Austria first gold at Alpine worlds
- Fat Oregon Feline Gets Celebrity Status
- Reputed Mafia boss 'Joey the Clown' could face fresh charges
- NYC to hand out free condoms on Valentine's Day as part of tracking effort
- Australia's Commonwealth Bank says half-year profits up 10 percent
- Corinthians player quits after threats from fans
- Stern chooses Allen, Okur as injury replacements for NBA All-Star game
- Canadian Coast Guard chronically disorganized, auditor general says
- Bullock: Way Off on First Impressions
- Salman Rushdie Teaches Lit at Emory
- Sandra Bullock says she first thought of husband as a brutish `bigot'
- Filmmakers Turn to Really Small Screens
- Alcoa shares rise after newspaper says 2 Australian mining companies weighing making bids
- Tiki Barber Joins NBC to Work at `Today'
- Baghdatis, four Frenchmen advance in Marseille
- 3 abortion clinics closed in Dominican capital, doctors fined
- MetLife 4th-quarter profit balloons as revenue grows and Manhattan property sale closes
- Middlesbrough prevails on penalties, reaches last 16 of FA Cup
- FA Cup Draw List
- Jury clears Walgreen Co. in $2.5 million civil discrimination suit
- Applebee's dining chain to consider strategic alternatives, possible sale
- Hosp breaks Paerson's win streak
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Paulson names China deputy and announces telephone hot line
- Nielsens: ABC & Gibson Top News Ratings
- Bullock First Tagged Husband As a Bigot
- Baldwin a court no-show again, but with prosecutor's OK
- Smithsonian Opens African Art Show
- Jury clears Walgreen Co. in $2.5 million racial discrimination suit
- Zoo Tours Cash in on Hot Monkey Love
- Spadea, Phau win openers in San Jose
- Bullock: Way Off on First Impressions
- Bullock First Tagged Husband As Brutish
- Paula Abdul: `I've Never Been Drunk'
- Paula Abdul: 'I've Never Been Drunk'
- Levi's annual sales decline again despite fourth-quarter upturn
- Kansas education board repeals science guidelines questioning evolution
- Paula Abdul on her perceived loopiness: `squeaky clean' and `never been drunk'
- Jury clears Walgreen Co. in $2.5 million racial discrimination lawsuit
- Drug agency warns of twisting of intestines in infants given diarrhea vaccine
- Philharmonic Expanding ITunes, Ringtones
- Ex-spy chief, Negroponte, moves to No. 2 job at the State Department
- NY Philharmonic new season: iTunes, ringtones _ plus Tchaikovsky and Beethoven
- Japan's current account surplus down 5 percent on year in December
- Japan's current account surplus down 5 percent on year in December
- Nuclear deal postpones big issue of disarmament; North Korean account raises questions
- International missed Tiger, and missed the point
- Piracy case puts Russian village schoolteacher on trial, Microsoft in spotlight
- Japan's current account surplus down 5 percent on year in December
- Japan's current account surplus down 5 percent on year in December
- Democrats condemn Bush's war policy as marathon debate over resolution gets under way
- After the bargaining, now the hard part: tracking North Korea's nuclear programs
- Commemoration of WWII massacres by Yugoslav partisans sparks Italy-Croatia dispute
- Kuerten wins in Costa do Sauipe, ends 18-month winless streak
- Bahamas government defends minister photographed with Anna Nicole Smith
- Judge halts disclosure of Eli Lilly documents used in Times story
- Bombs strike commuter buses on eve of Lebanon's mass rally for slain prime minister
- Questions raised about U.S. claims tying Iran to explosives smuggled into Iraq
- Riley announces plan to return to sideline
- Australia's Commonwealth Bank says half-year profits up 10 percent
- Australia's Commonwealth Bank says half-year profits up 10 percent
- Grizzlies send Tsakalidis to Houston
- Police, White Stripes Lead Bonnaroo Fest
- Ecuador's Congress approves national referendum on constitutional assembly
- After the bargaining, now the hard part: tracking North Korea's nuclear programs
- Bahamas Official Defends Smith Photos
- After renovation, Versailles' Hall of Mirrors once again reflects royal luxury, power
- Police, White Stripes, Tool among lineup for Bonnaroo Music Festival in June
- Kennedy asks SEC to investigate SLM stock sales
- Pineapple production plummets in Hawaii
- U.S. Senate 9/11 bill seeks more security aid, drops cargo inspection requirements
- Pro-whaling nations to discuss commission reform at boycotted meeting
- Verizon, CMS shares rise on deals with Venezuela to sell stakes in CANTV, power company
- Australia's Commonwealth Bank says half-year profits up 10 percent
- Australia's Commonwealth Bank says half-year profits up 10 percent
- Japan stocks rise in early trade, dollar up vs yen
- Japan stocks rise in early trade, dollar up vs yen
- US lawyer charged in case of stolen Cezanne
- Tourist destinations around the world trying to lure New Yorkers _ and their money
- College offers "Comedy Studies" at Chicago's famed Second City improvisational theater
- Bullock First Tagged Husband As Brutish
- Houston partnering with Earthlink to build Wi-Fi network
- Bush welcomes North Korea agreement, but skepticism holds back celebration
- Copa Libertadores: Defensor wins
- Australia, New Zealand welcome N Korea nuclear deal
- Ex-Colombian president says Nicaragua's leader should broker Colombian peace deal
- Painter Swallows Ring at Police Station
- Painter Swallows Ring at Police Station
- Painter Swallows Ring at Police Station
- Correction: 9/11 police officer story
- Questions raised about U.S. claims tying Iran to explosives smuggled into Iraq
- U.S. official: Anti-American cleric has fled Iraq for Iran
- Bullock First Tagged Husband As Brutish
- Some U.S. troops likely to stay in Iraq for years, regardless of political debate
- Australia and Finland's leaders agreed nuclear is not miracle solution to global warming
- Wisconsin Man Spears a 6-Foot Sturgeon
- Ecuador's Congress approves national referendum on constitutional assembly
- Paula Abdul: `I've Never Been Drunk'
- Bidder picks up Buffett's old car but fails to ink speaker deal
- Paula Abdul: 'I've Never Been Drunk'
- Baldwin Arraignment Delayed Another Week
- Paula Abdul: 'I've Never Been Drunk'
- U.S. official: Anti-American cleric has fled Iraq for Iran
- Baldwin Arraignment Delayed Another Week
- Request for probe of 1946 killing of black U.S. veteran breaks down in rancor
- 2 dead birds found in Hong Kong had H5N1 strain of bird flu
- SKorean president says NKorea nuclear deal step toward permanent peace
- Commander of crackdown says Iraq to close borders; radical cleric al-Sadr flees Iraq
- Los Angeles council approves $2B downtown development led by architect Frank Gehry
- Trinidad's W Connection upsets Mexico's Chivas
- Koreas to hold discussions on resuming ministerial talks
- Philippine police on the lookout for inappropriate public love
- Philippine police on the lookout for inappropriate public love
- Japan stocks rise in morning trade, dollar down vs yen
- Japan stocks rise in morning trade, dollar down vs yen
- Singapore's economy expanded 7.9 percent in 4Q; 2007 forecast updated
- No joy at SKorea ruling party's convention as it edges toward break up
- Experts fear bird flu may spread during Lunar New Year, millions on the move across Asia
- US congressional panel approves foreign investment bill
- Vietnam to lift ban on hatching of ducks, geese
- Vietnam to lift ban on hatching of ducks, geese
- Koreas to hold discussions on resuming ministerial talks after NKorea nuclear deal
- Kansas education board repeals science guidelines questioning evolution
- Dew delays start of India-Sri Lanka cricket match
- Dew delays start of India-Sri Lanka cricket match
- The era of free Premier League games in China near the end
- The era of free Premier League games in China near the end
- Copa Libertadores: Defensor wins, Cucuta-Tolima draw
- Venezuela to open Copa America against Bolivia
- Sri Lankan captain wins toss, decides to bat first
- Sri Lankan captain wins toss, decides to bat first
- Philippine boxing champ Pacquiao to run for Congress in May
- Philippine boxing champ Pacquiao to run for Congress in May
- Beijing says opposed to Taiwan dropping China from company names
- Paula Abdul Says She's Never Been Drunk
- Solomon Islands leader seeks talks with Australian counterpart to ease tensions
- Willingness to budge on bank and visit to embassy helped bring about nuclear deal
- Singer Toni Braxton settles New York case against former manager
- Bullock First Tagged Husband As Brutish
- College: Wikipedia Not Source for Papers
- Ecuador's Congress approves national referendum on constitutional assembly
- Mexico aims to improve relations with Cuba
- Oil prices retreat on profit taking; hover near US$59
- Oil prices retreat on profit taking; hover near US$59
- Berdymukhamedov elected Turkmenistan's president
- Berdymukhamedov elected Turkmenistan's president
- Berdymukhamedov elected Turkmenistan's president
- Filmmaker exposes Singapore's red-light district in new movie
- Filmmaker exposes Singapore's red-light district in new movie
- New Zealand stocks flat as earnings season muted
- Pro-whaling nations discuss commission reform at boycotted meeting
- Interim leader who showed reform inclinations becomes new Turkmenistan president
- Interim leader who showed reform inclinations becomes new Turkmenistan president
- U.S. envoy dodges furor over Australian prime minister's criticism of presidential hopeful
- Google's free e-mail service ready to accept all comers worldwide
- Ecuador's Congress approves national referendum on constitutional assembly
- Panama beats Costa Rica and earns ticket to Gold Cup
- Interim leader who showed reform inclinations becomes new Turkmenistan president
- Interim leader who showed reform inclinations becomes new Turkmenistan president
- Sri Lankan wins toss, bats first in 3rd one-dayer
- Sri Lankan wins toss, bats first in 3rd one-dayer
- Paula Abdul: `I've Never Been Drunk'
- Interim leader who showed reform inclinations becomes new Turkmenistan president
- Florida Filings in Smith Baby Paternity
- Cross-dressing lawyer in New Zealand hangs up his dress after guilty verdict
- Cross-dressing lawyer in New Zealand hangs up his dress after guilty verdict
- Bush welcomes North Korea agreement, but skepticism holds back celebration
- Interim leader who showed reform inclinations becomes new Turkmenistan president
- Interim leader who showed reform inclinations becomes new Turkmenistan president
- Former boss of Chinese drink maker gets 15 years for stealing from company
- Thai TV station suspends soap opera deemed offensive to neighboring Laos
- Copa Libertadores: Defensor, Sarsfield win, Cucuta-Tolima draw
- Anna Nicole Smith's mother secures court order keeping granddaughter in Bahamas
- Hurricanes down Kings 2-1
- Philippine shares surge to 10-year high, helped by Wall Street gains
- Beyonce on Cover of S.I. Swimsuit Issue
- South Korean student hit by falling tree branch in Australian park awarded A$718,000
- IBM says it can boost processor performance by tripling memory stored on computer chips
- Slimmer Parry fighting fit for Jacobs Creek open
- Slimmer Parry fighting fit for Jacobs Creek open
- Chinese villagers confused over local government's decision to paint mountain green
- Chinese villagers confused over local government's decision to paint mountain green
- Safin wins his debut in San Jose
- Stalled inter-Korean talks set to resume after North Korean nuclear deal
- Claims Raise Questions About Prince
- House Republicans work to clsoe ranks against Democratic resolution on Iraq
- Analysts say Alcoa takeover bid unlikely
- Budget for new John Woo epic grows to US$80 million, producer says
- Budget for new John Woo epic grows to US$80 million, producer says
- Filmmaker exposes Singapore's red-light district in new movie
- Florida Filings in Smith Baby Paternity
- Singapore developer CapitaLand's quarterly profit jumps nearly 5-fold
- International lawmakers meet in Washington on climate change with some hoping to sway U.S.
- Taiwan shares rise 0.9 percent on opposition candidacy for president
- India, Russia, China foreign ministers to meet to boost trilateral cooperation
- Spurs down Nets 107-82
- McCain courting Christian conservatives _ but will they take him?
- Japan stocks rise to highest in more than 6 years, lifted by tech and steel shares
- Japan stocks rise to highest in more than 6 years, lifted by tech and steel shares
- SKorea Olympic bid hopes NKorea nuclear breakthrough will help prospects
- SKorea Olympic bid hopes NKorea nuclear breakthrough will help prospects
- Murray, Safin win openers at San Jose
- EDF 2006 revenue rose 15 percent on higher power prices
- Lebanon's democratic experience marred by confessionalism
- Dollar climbs against yen in Asia ahead of Japan GDP data
- India vs. Sri Lanka scores
- South Korea's Lee aims high in 2007
- South Korea's Lee aims high in 2007
- Former Kyrgyz prime minister joins opposition
- Former Kyrgyz prime minister joins opposition
- Electrolux says it swung to 4th-quarter profit
- Nepal's prime minister, Cabinet, staff get hepatitis at key juncture of peace process
- Nepal's prime minister, Cabinet, staff get hepatitis at key juncture of peace process
- Some fear Lebanon's democratic system adds to country's woes
- President Chirac bids farewell to Africa at summit overshadowed by crises and China
- Australia's Howard's comments against Obama spark bitter row over Iraq
- Dead men talking: Wisdom of the ages invoked in Iraq debate
- India restricts Sri Lanka to 230-8 in 3rd one-dayer.
- New Israeli army chief of staff faces task of restoring confidence in the military
- Thai Airways posts 5.8 percent increase in 1Q profit
- Thai Airways posts 5.8 percent increase in 1Q profit
- Commerzbank says 4Q net profits rose but company misses forecasts
- Dutch chemicals maker DSM reports weak fourth quarter, shares drop on 2007 outlook
- Military accepting more recruits with criminal waivers
- Equity trading lifts Euronext's fourth-quarter revenue 6 percent
- Former Kyrgyz prime minister joins opposition, accuses president of ousting him
- Former Kyrgyz prime minister joins opposition, accuses president of ousting him
- Al-Sadr associates dispute U.S. claims that cleric fled Iraq before security crackdown
- Kuwait Finance ties-up with Singapore firm to set up medical centers in Asia
- Kuwait Finance ties-up with Singapore firm to set up medical centers in Asia
- Chinese economic growth to slow slightly to 9.6 percent this year, World Bank projects
- Electrolux says it swung to 4th-quarter profit
- Singapore's economy expanded at 7.9 percent pace in 4Q; 2007 growth seen slowing
- Singapore's economy expanded at 7.9 percent pace in 4Q; 2007 growth seen slowing
- Japan stocks rise to highest in more than 6 years, lifted by tech and steel shares
- Japan stocks rise to highest in more than 6 years, lifted by tech and steel shares
- Russia's Gazprom, nickel giant Norilsk Nickel to bid for Yukos assets, says liquidator
- Corporate banking leads increase in Societe Generale quarterly profit
- Singer Toni Braxton Settles Lawsuit
- Al-Sadr associates dispute U.S. claims that cleric fled Iraq before security crackdown
- New Israeli army chief of staff faces task of restoring confidence in the military
- Despite star power, 'Protege' ends up cliched cautionary tale
- SKorea's ruling party's new chairman vows creation of new entity
- Philippine shares surge to 10-year high, helped by Wall Street gains
- China shares rally as funds return following Ping An Insurance IPO
- EU Parliament to vote on report on CIA activities in Europe
- Albrecht leads opening giant slalom run
- Singapore shares gain 1 percent; property shares rise with CapitaLand earnings
- Oil prices fall below US$59 a barrel as traders await weekly U.S. inventory data
- Oil prices fall below US$59 a barrel as traders await weekly U.S. inventory data
- Coca-Cola HBC posts euro6.6 million quarterly loss
- Albrecht leads opening giant slalom run
- Britain's unemployment rate at 5.5 percent in fourth quarter
- Stalled inter-Korean talks set to resume after North Korean nuclear deal
- Former U.N. envoy says war tribunal by Malaysia's Mahathir is a farce
- Hong Kong shares recover from previous day's drop, helped by Wall Street gains
- Weak naval division, selloffs blamed for flat Thales revenue
- Albrecht leads opening giant slalom run
- World's first transsexual lawmaker steps down from Parliament
- Nigeria election-season jockeying behind latest spate of violence and kidnapping
- Danish crown prince backs idea of Copenhagen bid for 2024 Olympics
- Interim leader who showed reform inclinations becomes new Turkmenistan president
- Rijkaard and Begiristain to decide on Eto'o
- Albrecht leads opening giant slalom run
- Equity trading lifts Euronext's fourth-quarter revenue 6 percent
- Anglican conference opens in Tanzania amid struggle over the Bible and homosexuality
- U.N. human rights investigator meets victims of alleged political killings in Philippines
- India, Russia, China say trilateral talks will promote international peace
- India, Russia, China say trilateral talks will promote international peace
- Corporate banking leads increase in Societe Generale quarterly profit
- Japan's lack of progress on M&A rules "disappointing," U.S. ambassador says
- Japan's lack of progress on M&A rules "disappointing," U.S. ambassador says
- Air France-KLM quarterly profit triples on strong traffic growth
- Thai Airways approves purchase of 8 Airbus A330s at discount
- Thai Airways approves purchase of 8 Airbus A330s at discount
- Protests against closure of British Burberry plant go global
- Amid corruption scandal, Taiwan's pro-unification leaders must reconcile to regain power
- EDF 2006 revenue rose 15 percent on higher power prices
- Bombay Stock Exchange sells 5 percent stake to Germany's Deutsche Borse
- Bombay Stock Exchange sells 5 percent stake to Germany's Deutsche Borse
- GDF revenue up 21 percent in 2006 despite warmer weather
- Snow falls in Nepalese capital for the first time in 62 years
- APEC ministers to investigate freeing trade in minerals and metals
- International press watchdog urges release of arrested Uzbek rights defender
- India vs. Sri Lanka scores
- Lafarge says fourth-quarter revenue rose 10 percent
- England includes Bopara, drops Loye from World Cup squad
- Asian markets rise on Wall Street rally as Nikkei reaches highest in more than 6 years
- Finland produces record amount of paper, pulp in 2006 valued at euro21 billion
- Gem Diamonds sets the price of its IPO at 950 pence; shares rise on first day
- Finland produces record amount of paper, pulp in 2006 valued at euro21 billion
- Finland produces record amount of paper, pulp in 2006 valued at euro21 billion
- Beyonce on Cover of S.I. Swimsuit Issue
- England includes Bopara, drops Loye from World Cup squad
- Serbia's new parliament expected to reject U.N. plan for Kosovo
- Russian antitrust regulators approve merger to create world's largest aluminum producer
- Rhodia says fourth-quarter sales rose 2.7 percent
- Japan's lack of progress on M&A rules "disappointing," U.S. ambassador says
- Japan's lack of progress on M&A rules "disappointing," U.S. ambassador says
- Italy's Fiat to make pickup trucks in Argentina for India's Tata Motors
- LG.Philips LCD, Matsushita deny report of possible stake purchase
- LG.Philips LCD, Matsushita deny report of possible stake purchase
- Austria: Former head of BAWAG bank to remain in custody while awaiting trial
- Bangladesh appoints former army officer as 3rd member of Election Commission
- Bangladesh appoints former army officer as 3rd member of Election Commission
- Scorers of most runs in one-day international cricket
- London's FTSE-100 index up 0.1 point at 6381.9 at midday
- EU launches plan to boost trade of goods within Europe
- Chrysler to announce job cuts, restructuring plan
- Braxton Settles Suit Against Ex-Manager
- Pakistan wins toss and bats in last ODI against South Africa
- Anglican conference opens in Tanzania amid struggle over the Bible and homosexuality
- Italy's interior minister says Israeli interests among potential targets of far-left group
- Coca-Cola HBC posts euro6.6 million quarterly loss
- Coca-Cola reports 22 percent drop in 4th quarter profit
- Sema enters quarterfinals; Obziler stuns Bardina
- Sema enters quarterfinals; Obziler stuns Bardina
- Greek GDP expands 4.4 percent in fourth quarter 2006
- Egyptian woman tests positive for H5N1 bird flu strain, country's 21st case
- Ancient coin undermines legend of Cleopatra's beauty
- Beyonce on Cover of S.I. Swimsuit Issue
- Singer Toni Braxton settles New York case against former manager
- Svindal wins giant slalom world title
- Austria: Former head of BAWAG bank to remain in custody while awaiting trial
- Former Kyrgyz prime minister joins opposition, accuses president of ousting him
- Deere 1st quarter profit inches higher as international sales offset declines in the U.S. and Canada
- Italy ends Brazil's stint at the top of the world rankings
- Japan's current account surplus down 5 percent on year in December
- Japan's current account surplus down 5 percent on year in December
- Mercedes profits help offset massive Chrysler losses at DaimlerChrysler
- Svindal adds world giant slalom title to downhill victory
- Egyptian woman tests positive for H5N1 bird flu strain, country's 21st case
- FIFA Soccer Rankings
- Cussler: `Sahara' Producers Ruined Story
- India beats Sri Lanka by five wickets, levels series 1-1.
- Delta reports $1.84 billion loss in December
- President Chirac bids farewell to Africa at summit overshadowed by crises and China
- Statoil revives hope of producing oil from Snoehvit natural gas field in the Arctic
- Catania stadium closed until end of season following rioting
- Thai couples mark Valentine's Day with elephant-back and cliff-side weddings
- Svindal adds world giant slalom title to downhill victory
- DaimlerChrysler 4th-quarter profit falls 40 percent on sluggish sales of Chrysler
- All the World's a Stage for Oscars
- All the World's a Stage for Oscars
- Serbia's new parliament expected to reject U.N. plan for Kosovo
- Aeroports de Paris says full-year revenue rose 8.1 percent
- Men's super-combi canceled due to poor weather
- Court overturns ruling on paper closure for publishing 'indecent' Saddam granddaughter photos
- Growth spurt projected for nation's prisons
- Men's super-combi event rescheduled for Kvitfjell next month
- Bush to hold first news conference since Dec. 20
- Bank of England hints at interest rate rise despite predicted inflation fall
- Buscemi brings 'Interview,' based on film by slain director van Gogh, to Berlin festival
- Soderling upsets Davydenko at Open 13
- Alpine Skiing World Championships Medalists
- President Chirac bids farewell to Africa at summit overshadowed by crises and China
- Thai shares rise on blue-chip buying by funds
- Israeli portrait of soldiers' last days in Lebanon debuts at Berlin film festival
- U.S. retail sales turn in weak performance reflecting big drop in auto purchases
- EMI shares tumble as music company issues 2nd profits warning in as many months
- EU Parliament report accuses some member nations of colluding with CIA renditions
- Court rejects challenge to speeding tickets on London's Tower Bridge
- Britain's Vodafone to invest US$2 billion in India in the next few years
- Britain's Vodafone to invest US$2 billion in India in the next few years
- Delta Air Lines reports nearly $2 billion 4Q loss
- Bayern Munich signs Turkey international Altintop
- Drug maker AstraZeneca makes US$10 million pledge to American Cancer Society
- Coca-Cola reports 22 percent drop in 4Q profit despite solid gain in sales
- Svindal adds world giant slalom title to downhill victory
- UNICEF report ranks well-being of British, U.S. children last in industrialized world
- MGM Mirage 4Q profit leaps on Beau Rivage, Katrina insurance recoveries, condo sales
- Dassault Systemes says 4th-quarter profit rose
- Delta Air Lines reports nearly $2 billion 4Q loss
- Russian label for British record giant EMI wins lawsuit against Russian music Web site
- Growth spurt projected for nation's prisons
- Chocolate is New York City's No. 1 specialty food export, report says
- India defeats Myanmar in Olympic qualifier
- India defeats Myanmar in Olympic qualifier
- Alcatel-Lucent announces 1,468 French job cuts over two years
- Bulgarian Parliament limits rights of citizens abroad to vote for European Parliament
- Poll: New York voters favor Clinton over Giuliani as possible U.S. presidential candidates
- Author Clive Cussler tells LA court: `Sahara' producers reneged on screenplay approval rights
- Beckenbauer backs idea of European Championship expansion
- Beyonce in Bikini Is Swimsuit Cover Girl
- EU launches plan to boost trade of goods within Europe
- Euro up against dollar as U.S. retail sales slow
- Hungarian film director Pal Erdoss dies at 60
- Soderling upsets Davydenko at Open 13
- New York Times and Monster to run joint help wanted sites
- Beyonce in Bikini Is Swimsuit Cover Girl
- Anna Nicole Smith's mother wants to be baby's legal guardian
- Svindal adds world giant slalom title to downhill victory
- Serbia's new parliament expected to reject U.N. plan for Kosovo
- Zimbabwe includes 18-year-old in World Cup squad
- Total quarterly profit falls 4.7 percent on weaker prices, output
- India, Russia, China say trilateral talks will promote international peace
- Six Nations: Bergamasco, Masi return
- Catania stadium closed until end of season following rioting
- Chakvetadze beats Bammer to reach quarterfinals of Diamond Games
- Online gambling company 888 says gaming revenue rose even after exiting U.S. market
- Banks Celebrates Modeling Milestone
- Vice President Cheney asks U.S. manufacturers to help push free trade with lawmakers
- After 4 seasons of adolescent angst in the California sun, `The O.C.' vows a satisfying end
- U.S. stocks advance after Fed's Bernanke's says economy growing, inflation will ebb
- Israel striker boycotts national team in hopes of getting citizenship
- Anna Nicole Smith Body Held in Baby Case
- Pro-whaling nations discuss commission reform at boycotted meeting
- Bush calls Japanese, South Korean leaders to thank them for help in reaching nuclear weapons deal
- Speed: ICC's anti-corruption unit will closely monitor World Cup
- Retail sales turn in weak performance while inventories rise at slower pace in 17 months
- Reagan Library to host debate for Republican presidential candidates
- Hard-line Hindu, Muslim groups protest Valentine's Day in India
- House Republicans work to unite party members against Democratic resolution on Iraq
- Stocks advance after Fed's Bernanke's says economy growing, inflation will ebb
- Russia's Gazprom, nickel giant Norilsk Nickel to bid for Yukos assets, says liquidator
- World War II ship to become largest artificial reef in Florida
- Fed chairman remains optimistic about U.S. economy
- Three men investigated in German soccer riot
- Anna Nicole Smith Body Held in Baby Case
- Yorke named T&T's footballer of 2006
- Bank of England hints at interest rate rise despite predicted inflation drop
- SocGen hit by tougher retail banking competition at home
- South Korean presidential contender says freeze not enough: NKorea must dismantle all bombs
- Drug maker Merck agrees to pay tax collecting agency $2.3 billion to settle tax disputes
- Tyra Banks to Mark S.I. Cover Milestone
- Sema enters quarterfinals; Obziler stuns Bardina
- Sema enters quarterfinals; Obziler stuns Bardina
- Under pressure from United Nations, U.S. agrees to Iraqi refugee program
- Bush urges Congress to pass spending needed to pay for war
- German team threatens to quit if hooligans appear
- Eto'o's fate unclear after strike lashes out at Barca
- Safin keeps his feet in tight win
- Joe Torre gets set for strange audition year
- Timing of Riley's return couldn't be more curious
- Struggling Odom airs it out in Lakers' loss to the Knicks
- SIDELINES
- Chinese coaches, officials to be punished for brawl
- Dravid tops 10,000-run mark in India triumph
- Belfour gets long-overdue shutout against Canadiens
- Regent's Mihan presents special lunch
- Yuanshan Lantern Festival to open
- Send a wishing card to win a free trip to Guam
- Naruwan offers Spring Flower Package
- Doraemon Vacation Park opens
- Family reunion dinner at Westin
- Elegant wedding at Royal Taipei
- In Brief
- Goat milk ice cream scooping up new customers in California
- Prince Frederic von Anhalt says he may be Smith baby's father
- Taiwan's shares post largest leap in last week
- U.S. dollar steady in Asian trade ahead of Fed remarks
- India investors can expect stumbles
- Report of Alcoa buyout causes Wall Street spurt
- In Brief
- Thirsty China sets goal for water saving
- Cowpies, rotting chickens bring U.S. emission credits
- Report optimistic about China gaming market
- Research shows increased IT spending
- Amex group expects big growth
- Hi-Tech's Hsieh shuns Acer for 'untold stories'
- In Brief
- India bans exports of all wheat
- Suspected rebels kill four in Thailand's Muslim south
- Indian extremists chant 'Death to Valentine's Day'
- Jakarta plans transit system costing about US$1 billion
- Japan faces global isolation over hard-line stance on North Korea
- South Korea hails nuke talks as 'turning point'
- In Brief
- Kansas education board repeals syllabus questioning evolution
- Ecuador approves bill on constitutional assembly
- New York braces against snow; U.S. Midwest battered by storms
- Interim Turkmen leader takes pledge as president
- Lebanon marks Hariri death despite fatal bus bombings
- Ancient village symbolizes quest for links
- Major casting changes on the world stage
- Choosing a date online is like buying jam
- The race begins
- Sudan's music from the oud tells of the past
- College offers 'Comedy Studies' at Second City theater
- Tourist destinations around the world trying to lure New Yorkers and their money
- 'Honor' killing spurs outcry from top Syrian leaders
- Tourists from China flock to see Kinmen island chain
- In Brief
- Chao's new job at hospital spurs mixed reactions
- Most office workers experience loneliness, magazine poll says
- Scholars fail to reach conclusion on president's request for ruling
- Deal between regulator, broadcaster to be probed
- Change in titles of companies reflects reality, premier remarks
- Postal service says stamps valid after change of name
- Second Wang hearing may be held in March
- Lien called on to mediate between Ma, Wang
- Prosecutor set to investigate DPP members
- KMT to elect new chairman, name 2008 nominee in May
- KMT rule adjustment sparks criticism
- DPP decides to begin choosing presidential candidates in March
- Explosion kills Revolutionary Guards in Iran
- Al-Sadr unaccounted for amid crackdown
- Beijing says opposed to Taiwan dropping China from names
- 'Five-noes' not violated, president says
- Former FSC officials indicted for graft
- In chilly Washington, global warming gets new airing
- Kaiser launches study into environmental disease causes
- Welfare of HSWs should be 'depoliticized,' says labor chief
- Hope that lives on
- Manila sets up national manpower pool for returning OFWs from Taiwan
- "Handog ng Elite" creative-writing competition
- Adoption of service-oriented architecture for Asian corporations driven by the need to improve business process management
- Large companies leading mobility charge in Asia
- Gartner announces finalists for the 2007 Business Intelligence Excellence Awards
- Three former Chinatrsut heads indicted on insider trading, other charges
- Taiwan's road sign system needs an overhaul
- Commissioner Chen Rong-liang Meets President Bush
- Anna Nicole Smith Body Held for DNA Test
- Nigeria lawmakers hold hearings on bill to ban gay marriage
- Police search several Siemens locations in southern Germany
- Morgan, Pawar go head to head for ICC presidency
- Svindal adds world giant slalom title to downhill victory
- Nowitzki puts on a show in Mavericks win
- Anglican conference opens in Tanzania amid struggle over the Bible and homosexuality
- Chrysler to cut 13,000 jobs in restructuring, DaimlerChrysler chairman says all options on table
- Mills McCartney Visits Police Station
- England includes Bopara, drops Loye from World Cup squad
- Oil drops more than $1 a barrel, heating oil falls after inventory data disappoints traders
- Howard to move to Everton on permanent deal from Manchester United
- Drug maker Merck agrees to pay tax collecting agency $2.3 billion to settle tax disputes
- Svindal adds world giant slalom title to downhill victory
- Anna Nicole Smith's last movie coming out on DVD in May
- State Farm to stop writing new commercial and homeowner policies in Mississippi
- Israel striker boycotts national team in hopes of getting citizenship
- Eto'o escapes punishment
- Police search several Siemens locations in southern Germany
- Davydenko, Ljubicic, Arnaud lose in Marseille
- Stocks advance after Fed chairman Bernanke says U.S. economy growing, inflation will ebb
- International lawmakers meet in Washington on climate change with some hoping to sway U.S.
- Renault planning euro450 million research and technology center in Romania
- French president bids farewell to Africa at summit overshadowed by crises and China
- Judge quashes subpoenas from Northwest Airlines shareholder
- European markets end higher
- Economy minister does not rule out Italy keeping a stake in Alitalia
- Total chairman says French probe into new CEO over oil-for-food scandal baseless
- Howard to move to Everton on permanent deal from Manchester United
- Deere reports first-quarter profit increase, shares rise
- Police find weapons, banned Nazi T-shirts and CDs in raid on far-right German music scene
- Appeals court rules U.S. government agency can proceed with disability discrimination lawsuit against Wal-Mart
- Judge quashes subpoenas from Northwest Airlines shareholder
- Bush said China, Japan, South Korea and Russia played key roles in disarmament talks
- French president bids farewell to Africa at summit overshadowed by crises and China
- EMI shares tumble as music group issues 2nd profits warning in as many months
- State Farm to stop writing new commercial and homeowner policies in Mississippi
- Zuberbuehler returns to Switzerland
- TV Highlights for the Week of Feb. 18-24
- Alcatel-Lucent announces 1,468 French job cuts over two years
- Chrysler's 2,000 job cuts in Canada an "absolute disaster," says union chief
- Older drivers snub retirement, keep racing
- Fed chief remains optimistic about U.S. economy but not ready to declare inflation victory
- Austrian men still struggling, Maier leaves worlds empty-handed for first time
- UNICEF report ranks well-being of British, U.S. children last in industrialized world
- Music Review: Ricky Jay Plays Poker
- Music Review: Ricky Jay Plays Poker
- Music Review: Ricky Jay Plays Poker
- Music Review: Lucinda Williams
- Anna Nicole Smith's Last Movie Hits DVD
- Smith's Body Can Be Released From Morgue
- Ex-CIA official charged with steering business to lifelong friend
- LVMH full-year profit jumps 30 percent as champagne flows
- Spoleto Festival USA will celebrate its founder, who died Feb. 1
- Wisconsin Man Spears a 6-Foot Sturgeon
- `Interview' Shown at Berlin Film Fest
- Lawmakers tell forum that U.S. political climate shifting on global warming
- Former 'Saturday Night Live' regular Tracy Morgan pleads guilty to driving drunk
- New Turkmenistan president gives conflicting clues on country's future direction
- State Farm to stop writing new commercial and homeowner policies in Mississippi
- South Africa defeats Pakistan by 9 wickets
- Smith's Body Can Be Released From Morgue
- Oil drops more than $1 a barrel, heating oil falls after inventory data disappoints traders
- Tracy Morgan Pleads Guilty to DWI
- New Ice Cream Named for Stephen Colbert
- Tracy Morgan Pleads Guilty to DWI
- EU energy ministers to discuss opening up market, renewable energy targets
- French police round up 11 in al-Qaida-linked recruiting network for Iraq fighters
- Ben & Jerry's names new ice cream flavor for comedian Stephen Colbert
- Former Kyrgyz prime minister joins opposition, raising unity fears
- French president bids farewell to Africa at summit overshadowed by crises and China
- Comedian Al Franken says he will run for U.S. Senate
- Booze Ban Threatens Famous Jazz Hall
- Corruption allegations, ex-cons: Must be a Chicago election
- Natural gas prices on agenda as Brazil, Bolivia leaders meet
- Settlement reached in Microsoft lawsuit
- Vid-Game Review: `Hotel Dusk: Room 215'
- `Idol,' Other Tube Hits Go Interactive
- Corruption allegations, ex-cons: Must be a Chicago election
- Vid-Games: Hero's Goodbye; Cool `Gears'
- Colorado state lawmakers approve ban on investments in Sudan
- Anna Nicole Smith's Last Movie Hits DVD
- Anne Frank's Father Tried to Get to U.S.
- South Africa wraps up Pakistan series with 9-wicket win
- Parliament to debate bill demanding Conservative government meets Kyoto commitment
- Al Franken Enters Minn. Senate Race
- UNICEF report ranks well-being of British, U.S. children as last in industrialized world
- New York Times and Monster to run joint help wanted sites
- Ferrero advances to second round at Costa do Sauipe
- Abbas puts off speech in first crisis with Hamas over power-sharing deal
- First season of groundbreaking 1980s drama `Cagney & Lacey' coming on DVD in May
- `Cagney & Lacey' Season 1 DVD on the Way
- Atlanta's Johnson named as replacement for injured Kidd
- Louvre Guards Block Booths, Free Entry
- Clijsters wins opening match in farewell home tournament
- Comedian Al Franken says he will run for U.S. Senate
- China's Pirates Boast Colorful History
- Archie Comics Artist Dies at 85
- Partisan lines define House floor debate on Iraq war policy
- Box Seats Have $753,000 Price Tag
- Oscar Spokesman Retiring After 39th Show
- Ex-congressman from Pennsylvania is charged with indecent exposure at Florida beach resort
- Smith's Body in Morgue Amid Court Fight
- Eric Idle Takes on an Oratorio
- Film academy spokesman shares memories of 39 Academy Awards as he says goodbye to Oscar
- Serbia's new parliament rejects U.N. plan for Kosovo
- Clinton to Bush: Do not strike Iran without congressional approval
- Eric Idle takes on an oratorio at a new arts festival in Toronto
- Iran's former president says Tehran will 'remove obstacles' blocking dialogue with U.S. if it shows good will
- Toy companies turn to the Web to make their toys come alive
- TV Highlights for the Week of Feb. 18-24
- Oil drops more than $1 a barrel, heating oil falls after inventory data disappoints traders
- Reports: Candidate in regional Russian election wounded in shooting
- Review: Spies Lie Craftily in `Breach'
- Franken Enters Minn. Senate Race
- Israel premier arrives on 2-day trip to Turkey, hopes for pressure on Iran
- Smith's Body in Morgue Amid Court Fight
- Building products maker Masco reducing work force by 8,000 jobs
- Appeals court rules commission can proceed with disability discrimination lawsuit against Wal-Mart
- Smith's Body in Morgue Amid Court Fight
- Cox: Aniston TV Smooch Is No `Big Deal'
- Suspect connected to assassination of Ecuadoran presidential candidate deported from US
- Eric Idle Takes on an Oratorio
- Vista may be more secure than previous editions of Windows, but still it's got issues
- Eddie Levert Talks About Loss of Son
- Courteney Cox says there's `no tongue' in her TV kiss with Jennifer Aniston
- Australian leader says Iraq troop levels are "entirely appropriate"
- Davydenko, Ljubicic, Arnaud lose in Marseille
- Al Franken Enters Minnesota Senate Race
- Ecuador leader: constitutional assembly all-powerful, despite congressional objections
- Bush insists that Iran is providing weapons for Iraq
- Colombia's president remains popular despite growing political scandal
- Dollar falls on Fed chief Bernanke's inflation remarks
- GE, French wind power firm strike deal
- Mother Cat Adopts Pup Rejected by Mother
- Colorado lawmakers, Los Angeles city officials to stop investments in Sudan
- Coca-Cola reports 22 percent drop in 4th-quarter profit
- Smith's Body in Morgue Amid Court Fight
- Smith's Body in Morgue Amid Court Fight
- Kaiser launches study into genes, environmental disease causes
- Cross-Dressing Lawyer Hangs Up His Dress
- Jennifer Lopez honored by Amnesty International for new film 'Bordertown'
- The Killers, Arctic Monkeys win big at music's Brit Awards
- Court Nixes 'Border' Ticket Challenge
- Alligator Attacks Golf Course Worker
- Chinese Workers Paint Mountain Green
- Gold hits highest level since early August as dollar weakens following Fed Chairman comments
- Heartbroken Donkey Still on the Lam
- Club Med strike in Martinique ends, management hopes to soon welcome guests
- Batman Sighting Puts Schools on Lockdown
- N.M. Orders 500 Talking Urinal Cakes
- Cartoon Network characters to hit cell phones by year's end
- Davydenko, Ljubicic, Arnaud lose in Marseille
- Spoleto Festival Will Celebrate Menotti
- US Energy Secretary discourages talk of natural gas cartel
- Archie Comics Artist Dies at 85
- Pacquaio honored as fighter of the year
- Judge OKs Handling of Songwriter Estate
- UNICEF report ranks well-being of British, U.S. children as last in industrialized world
- UNICEF report ranks well-being of British, U.S. children as last in industrialized world
- Tenor Ready for the Supremes
- Australia's Telstra Corp. reports 20.5 percent fall in half-year profit
- Obama's wife emerges as staunch defender of presidential hopeful some say is too untested
- FA Cup Draw List
- Brazilian, Bolivian leaders haggle over energy costs
- Tenor Marcello Giordani is ready to perform for the U.S. Supreme Court
- Mark Curry: Laughs Kept Him From Suicide
- Al Franken Enters Minnesota Senate Race
- U.S. presidential candidate Edwards urges Congress to force immediate Iraq troop cutback
- Comedian Mark Curry says comic friends kept him from suicide after freak accident
- Jury in Prempro trial to resume deliberations Thursday
- U.N. appoints Sharapova as Goodwill Ambassador
- Peter Ellenshaw, painter of "Mary Poppins" backgrounds, dies
- Anna Nicole Smith's mother wants to be baby's legal guardian
- Dubai Ports deal hits snag over sale of New Jersey port operations
- Toy companies turn to the Web to make their toys come alive
- Ferrero advances to second round at Costa do Sauipe
- Smith's Body in Morgue Amid Court Fight
- Dell chooses Solectron CEO to head newly created global operations division
- Fish wins opening-round match at SAP Open
- U.S. stocks advance after Fed's Bernanke says economy growing, inflation will ebb
- Anne Frank's Father Tried to Get to U.S.
- Arsenal scores extra-time goals to beat Bolton 3-1 in FA Cup
- Bremen outplays 10-man Ajax in UEFA Cup
- Stalled inter-Korean talks set to resume after North Korean nuclear deal
- U.S. senators from cattle state Montana protest Japanese Kobe beef in Senate Dining Room
- Comedian Al Franken to run for U.S. Senate
- Britain's Vodafone to invest US$2 billion in India in the next few years
- Britain's Vodafone to invest US$2 billion in India in the next few years
- Mark Curry: Laughs Kept Him From Suicide
- Smith's Body in Morgue Amid Court Fight
- Australia's Telstra Corp. reports 20.5 percent fall in half-year profit
- Australia's Telstra Corp. reports 20.5 percent fall in half-year profit
- When locals give tours, Chinatown visitors get an insider's take on storied neighborhood
- Madrid train bombings trial to begin nearly 3 years after attacks
- Anglican conference opens in Tanzania amid struggle over the Bible and homosexuality
- Valley Forge project aims to bring Washington's headquarters back to life
- Brumbies, Reds meet with World Cup places at stake
- Brumbies, Reds meet with World Cup places at stake
- At Mad River Glen, historic lift to get new life
- Honorary Doctorate for Loretta Lynn
- Cox: Aniston TV Smooch Is No 'Big Deal'
- The real Yucatan, beyond the tourists' gated luxury
- Canadian parliament passes bill demanding Conservative government meet Kyoto commitment
- Chappell-Hadlee: New Zealand seeks World Cup boost
- No breakthrough in U.S.-South Korean trade talks; U.S. says prospects still good
- Chappell-Hadlee: New Zealand seeks World Cup boost
- Baidu.com 4th-quarter earnings grow fivefold, helped by higher online marketing revenue
- Serbia's new parliament rejects U.N. plan for Kosovo
- Loretta Lynn can add honorary doctorate to her many music awards
- Loretta Lynn can add honorary doctorate to her many music awards
- UNICEF report ranks well-being of British, U.S. children as last in industrialized world
- New Turkmenistan president gives conflicting clues on country's future direction
- Ferrero advances to second round at Costa do Sauipe
- Radio shock jock Howard Stern, model Beth Ostrosky are engaged
- EU nations accused of colluding with CIA on rendition flights
- Companies with strong Web presence, identity, look to mobile phones for expansion
- Tehran will 'remove obstacles' to U.S. talks if it shows good will, Iran's former president says
- Japanese stocks higher in early trade after soaring to highest in more than 6 years day before
- French police round up 11 in al-Qaida-linked recruiting network for Iraq fighters
- Japanese stocks higher in early trade after soaring to highest in more than 6 years day before
- Al Franken Enters Minnesota Senate Race
- Bush says he cannot prove top Iranian leaders ordered lethal weapons sent to Iraq
- U.S. to allow many more Iraqi refugees to come to America, under U.N. pressure
- Howard Stern Engaged to Model Girlfriend
- Howard Stern Engaged to Model Girlfriend
- Comedian Al Franken to run for U.S. Senate
- China bans British poultry after bird flu outbreak
- Copa America draw places Brazil in group with Mexico, Ecuador, Chile
- Japan says economy grows in October-December quarter
- Brazilian, Bolivian leaders haggle over energy costs
- Libertadores: Boca dominates Bolivar but leaves La Paz with draw
- Ferrero advances to second round at Costa do Sauipe
- Handful of Republicans in U.S. House of Representatives break ranks to oppose Bush buildup
- Fla. Teen Hiccuping for Over 3 Weeks
- Australian PM: Troops not leaving Iraq anytime soon
- Australian PM: Troops not leaving Iraq anytime soon
- Elvis Presley Statue Going Up in Hawaii
- Karzai looking for British support for anti-Taliban campaign along Afghan-Pakistan border
- Global film community gushes over being invited into the Academy Awards club
- Life-sized statue of Elvis Presley going up in Hawaii to commemorate 1973 concert
- Leaders of Brazil, Bolivia reach energy deal on natural gas prices
- Stalled inter-Korean talks set to resume after North Korean nuclear deal
- U.S. lawmakers debate Iraq war in simple, personal terms
- The international stars come out to play
- Demonstrators march against former Uruguayan dictator under house arrest
- Ecuador will make bond payment on time, economy ministry says
- Libertadores: Audax Italiano holds Sao Paulo to goalless draw
- `Grammy Moment' Winner Is `Idol' Reject
- Abortion provider in US unlikely to face charges initiated by state prosecutor
- Glory for `Grammy Moment' winner Robyn Troup clashes with `American Idol' rejection
- 2 former Enron traders get probation for driving up energy prices during Calif. power crisis
- Stalled inter-Korean talks resume after North Korean nuclear deal
- Crew chief of prominent American driver banished for jet-fuel like substance
- 150 march against former Uruguayan dictator under house arrest
- Fish wins opening-round match at SAP Open
- Abbas puts off speech in first crisis with Hamas over power-sharing deal
- Leaders of Brazil, Bolivia reach energy deal on natural gas prices
- China sentences man to death in ant fraud case
- Smith's Body in Morgue Amid Court Fight
- Anna Nicole Smith's mother wants to be baby's legal guardian
- Archie Comics Artist Dies at 85
- Mother Cat Adopts Pup Rejected by Mother
- 'Grammy Moment' Winner Is 'Idol' Reject
- Official tells Senate Australia could not send psychiatrist to Guantanamo Bay
- Mother Cat Adopts Pup Rejected by Mother
- 'Grammy Moment' Winner Is 'Idol' Reject
- Pro-whaling nations consider accusing anti-whalers of `imperialism'
- Canadian parliament passes bill demanding Conservative government meet Kyoto commitment
- Baidu.com 4th-quarter earnings grow fivefold, helped by higher online marketing revenue
- Baidu.com 4th-quarter earnings grow fivefold, helped by higher online marketing revenue
- Health officials: US salmonella outbreak is linked to 2 peanut butter brands
- Japanese stocks rise as economy continues to grow
- Japanese stocks rise as economy continues to grow
- Skittering Squirrel Forces Plane to Land
- Oil prices edge up in Asia after overnight drop on U.S. fuel inventories
- Oil prices edge up in Asia after overnight drop on U.S. fuel inventories
- Mom Cat Adopts Rejected Rottweiler Pup
- Two Koreas agree to resume high-level talks soon after NKorean nuclear deal
- Gay couples celebrate intention to form civil unions in Mexico City
- Oil companies say they should operate Alaska pipeline
- Libertadores: Brazil's Flamengo ties Real Potosi in Bolivia
- Former champs Boca, Sao Paulo open with away draws; Flamengo needs rally
- Baidu.com 4th-quarter earnings grow fivefold, helped by higher online marketing revenue
- Baidu.com 4th-quarter earnings grow fivefold, helped by higher online marketing revenue
- Fish wins opening-round match at SAP Open
- Australia's Telstra Corp. reports 20.5 percent fall in half-year profit
- Australia's Telstra Corp. reports 20.5 percent fall in half-year profit
- Backes leads Blues past Blue Jackets 4-2
- Study says Generic biotech drugs could save at least $71 billion over 10 years
- Study says Generic biotech drugs could save at least $71 billion over 10 years
- New Zealand stocks propped up by Telecom as earnings season disappoints
- Thai Airways to keep international flights at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport
- Minor Boost for Anna Nicole Smith Bio
- Japan economy grew at stronger-than-expected pace in 4th quarter, fanning rate hike talk
- Two Koreas to hold high-level talks on Feb. 27
- Philippine shares surge for 2nd day on Wall Street rally
- Roddick, Murray win at SAP Open
- Two Koreas to hold high-level talks on Feb. 27
- Baidu.com 4th-quarter earnings grow fivefold, helped by higher online marketing revenue
- Baidu.com 4th-quarter earnings grow fivefold, helped by higher online marketing revenue
- Kosmina suspended for league's grand final
- Kosmina suspended for league's grand final
- Australia's corporate watchdog sues James Hardie over asbestos compensation plan
- Australia's corporate watchdog sues James Hardie over asbestos compensation plan
- Iraq may model its reformed constitution on Malaysia's, says Iraqi official
- US presidential candidate Obama has been busy overseas in brief Senate career
- Two Koreas to resume high-level talks this month after NKorean nuclear deal
- Roddick, Blake, Murray win at SAP Open
- Iraq may model its reformed constitution on Malaysia's, says Iraqi official
- Australian stocks reach record highs as corporate profits buoy confidence
- U.S. releases new dollar coin, hopeful that collectors will help make it a success
- US smoking foes push for federal regulation of tobacco
- Dollar falls to 1-month low vs yen on stronger-than-expected GDP data
- Cambodia's Khmer Rouge tribunal hit by corruption allegations
- Three leading Indian banks hike lending rates as fears of economy overheating surface
- Three leading Indian banks hike lending rates as fears of economy overheating surface
- Australia's corporate watchdog sues James Hardie over asbestos compensation plan
- Australia's corporate watchdog sues James Hardie over asbestos compensation plan
- Sri Lankan foreign secretary says Norway peace effort not dead
- Japanese gang boss found dead at his home
- Japanese stocks rise to highest in more than 6 years on strong GDP figures
- Japanese stocks rise to highest in more than 6 years on strong GDP figures
- Australian government attacks opposition over U.S. military satellite plan
- Chrysler to cut 13,000 jobs under restructuring plan
- Thailand's military-installed government takes on Thaksin ally as economic advisor
- America beats Jaguares
- Myanmar hopes to finish constitution this year: foreign minister
- Celtics down Bucks to snap skid
- Director Gurinder Chadha to name twins after Bollywood's Aishwarya, Abhishek
- Director Gurinder Chadha to name twins after Bollywood's Aishwarya, Abhishek
- New Zealand seeks World Cup boost in Chappell-Hadlee series
- New Zealand seeks World Cup boost in Chappell-Hadlee series
- Australian PM: Troops not leaving Iraq anytime soon
- Australian PM: Troops not leaving Iraq anytime soon
- TRUSTe group certifies 8 programs as safe to download
- New Zealand seeks World Cup boost in Chappell-Hadlee series
- Abbas, Haniyeh to meet over crisis in deal to share power
- Thailand's military-installed government takes on Thaksin ally as economic adviser
- China urges North Korea, others to honor commitments in breakthrough nuclear deal
- Diageo reports first-half net profit down 22.7 percent, operating profit up 4 percent
- Japanese megabank Mitsubishi UFJ's core banking unit punished over improper loans
- Japanese megabank Mitsubishi UFJ's core banking unit punished over improper loans
- Two Koreas to resume high-level talks this month after NKorean nuclear deal
- Dutch bank and insurer ING reports record 4Q net profit
- Oil prices flat in Asia after overnight drop on U.S. fuel inventories
- Oil prices flat in Asia after overnight drop on U.S. fuel inventories
- Reed Elsevier plans sale of education unit
- Norway's Telenor says 4Q profit quintuples to 6.18 billion kroner (euro764 billion)
- Cambodia's Khmer Rouge tribunal hit by corruption allegations
- Els ready to tackle three-year plan of catching Tiger
- Without Matsuzaka, Japan baseball looks to young stars like Darvish
- Former cricket captain to be part of Australia's 2008 Olympic athlete liaison team
- Philippine overseas workers sent home US$12.8 billion in 2006, up 20 percent from 2005
- Dutch bank and insurer ING reports record 4Q net profit
- Without Matsuzaka, Japan baseball looks to young stars like Darvish
- Philippine Supreme Court to create special tribunals for extrajudicial killings
- Philippine Supreme Court to create special tribunals for extrajudicial killings
- Two Koreas to resume high-level talks this month after NKorean nuclear deal
- Democrats turn attention to troop funding, equipment for Iraq
- Darfur, Guinea overshadow African summit
- U.S. fund Steel Partners seeks to buy 66.6 percent stake in Sapporo
- U.S. fund Steel Partners seeks to buy 66.6 percent stake in Sapporo
- French tire maker Michelin reports 36 percent drop in 2006 net profit
- China says it will buy more U.S.-made goods as trade gap soars
- Japanese stocks rise to highest in more than 6 years on strong GDP figures
- Norway's Telenor says 4Q profit quintuples to 6.18 billion kroner (euro764 billion)
- Japanese stocks rise to highest in more than 6 years on strong GDP figures
- Senators oppose effort to replace federal prosecutors without confirmation hearing
- Sales increase for `Great Big Beautiful Doll,' a biography on Anna Nicole Smith
- Attorney to plead guilty to disclosing BALCO testimony
- Anna Nicole Smith's Body Stays in Fla.
- Japan economy grew faster than expected in 4th quarter, stirring rate hike debate
- Australia's Lutterus takes lead after 1st round of Nationwide/Australasian tour event
- Australia's Lutterus takes lead after 1st round of Nationwide/Australasian tour event
- Skanska reports 22 percent fall in 4Q net profit
- Explosive damages restaurant in Albania where opposition leader dined
- Taiwanese economy grew stronger-than-expected 4 percent in fourth quarter
- Taiwanese economy grew stronger-than-expected 4 percent in fourth quarter
- Diageo reports first-half net profit down 22.7 percent, operating profit up 4 percent
- U.S. dollar lower against yen, euro
- Three leading Indian banks hike lending rates as fears of economy overheating surface
- Three leading Indian banks hike lending rates as fears of economy overheating surface
- Reed Elsevier plans sale of education unit
- Indonesia demands new vaccine rules before resuming bird flu sample sharing
- Regional rivals India, China to cooperate to promote tourism
- Court rejects shareholder lawsuit against DaimlerChrysler
- Court rejects shareholder lawsuit against DaimlerChrysler
- Singapore's DBS Group swings back into profit in 4th quarter
- Singapore's DBS Group swings back into profit in 4th quarter
- Swedish central bank hikes key interest rate by 0.25 percentage point to 3.25 percent
- U.S. fund Steel Partners seeks to buy 66.6 percent stake in Sapporo
- U.S. fund Steel Partners seeks to buy 66.6 percent stake in Sapporo
- Hong Kong shares rise sharply on expectation of rate cut
- Credit Suisse says 4th-quarter net profit more than triples, names new CEO
- Trial into Madrid train massacre begins nearly 3 years after attack
- Chinese AIDS activist still under house arrest despite promise not to visit U.S.
- Sweden's unemployment rose to 5.3 percent in January
- Convicted Hyundai Motor executive promoted to company president
- EU energy ministers start talks on opening up market, renewable energy targets
- South Korea cites progress in U.S. free trade talks
- South Korea cites progress in U.S. free trade talks
- South Korean shares rise on chipmakers, won gains
- Malaysian stocks rally on buying frenzy led by foreign funds
- Anglican leaders discuss U.S. church's liberal stance on gays
- Novelist Martin Amis to teach writing at University of Manchester
- Australian premier sparks protest over Iraq war during New Zealand visit
- Australian premier sparks protest over Iraq war during New Zealand visit
- China shares jump to record high as funds return to market; yuan up against dollar
- Barcelona seeks healing victory at Valencia
- U.S. Army National Guard offers incentives in recruiting chaplains to fill vacancies
- Some U.S. prewar planning envisioned only 5,000 U.S. troops in Iraq by December 2006
- Opposition leader wins libel suit against Taiwan president
- Indonesia shares rise amid gains in regional markets
- Danone full-year profit fell 7.6 percent, strong quarter lifts shares
- Leaders of Brazil, Bolivia reach energy deal on natural gas prices
- Japanese megabank Mitsubishi UFJ's core banking unit punished over improper loans
- Japanese megabank Mitsubishi UFJ's core banking unit punished over improper loans
- India's government cuts fuel prices as inflation reaches 2-year high of 6.73 percent
- India's government cuts fuel prices as inflation reaches 2-year high of 6.73 percent
- Baidu.com sees 4th-quarter earnings grow fivefold, sets sights on Japan
- Baidu.com sees 4th-quarter earnings grow fivefold, sets sights on Japan
- Cyprus launches oil exploration bids despite Turkish opposition
- BNP Paribas profit rises 29 percent on acquisitions, shares fall
- Egyptian police detain 73 members of Muslim Brotherhood
- Baidu.com sees 4th-quarter earnings grow fivefold, sets sights on Japan
- Arcelor Mittal joint venture to build Saudi steel mill to supply oil industry
- Chipmaker Infineon names new CFO, confirms growth target
- Baidu.com sees 4th-quarter earnings grow fivefold, sets sights on Japan
- Baidu.com sees 4th-quarter earnings grow fivefold, sets sights on Japan
- Dollar mixed in European morning trading
- Two Koreas to resume high-level talks this month after NKorean nuclear deal
- Starbucks says it will double coffee purchases from East Africa
- U.S. allows nursing license exams in Philippines
- Asian cities to generate 1.8 million tons of waste per day by 2025, ADB says
- Czech ski jumper Jan Mazoch released from hospital, rehabilitates in unknown place
- Schild aiming to extend near-perfect form; Paerson aiming for fourth gold in slalom
- U.S. fund Steel Partners seeks to buy 66.6 percent stake in Sapporo
- U.S. fund Steel Partners seeks to buy 66.6 percent stake in Sapporo
- German court sentences right-wing activist Zundel to 5 years for Holocaust denial
- China sentences man to death in ant fraud case
- Cyprus launches oil exploration bids despite Turkish opposition
- Most Asian markets rally as HK gains sharply, Nikkei advances on healthy GDP numbers
- U.S. plan to allow 7,000 Iraqi refugees to come to America sparks praise and skepticism
- Singapore budget seeks to address widening income gap while boosting competitiveness
- North Korea keeps up regular anti-US rhetoric despite nuclear accord
- Telenor says 4th quarter profit more than triples as it added new customers
- Philippine Supreme Court to create special tribunals for extrajudicial killings
- U.S. allows nursing license exams in Philippines
- Former Swedish Prime Minister Goran Persson wins Sophie environment prize for global warming efforts
- US commander Abizaid lauds Pakistan aid against terrorism, Pakistani military says
- Lyon bids to end winless streak at Lille, resurgent PSG faces Nancy
- Thailand's Chawalit leads rain interrupted Indonesian Open
- Thailand's Chawalit leads rain interrupted Indonesian Open
- Oil prices flat after overnight drop on U.S. fuel inventories
- Trial into Madrid train massacre begins nearly 3 years after attack
- London's FTSE-100 index down 9.4 points at 6,411.8 at midday
- Two Koreas to resume high-level talks this month after NKorean nuclear deal
- China Sentences Man to Death in Ant Case
- Anglican leaders discuss U.S. church's liberal stance on gays
- Supermarket, beverage firms named as possible buyers of Le-Nature's Pa. bottling plant
- Inter Milan, Parma heading in different directions in Serie A
- 'Idol' Announces the 24 Semi-Finalists
- Serbia's PM warns of 'dangerous' consequences of Kosovo independence
- Reading has chance to make great season even better
- Saab says 4th quarter profit fell 40 percent
- Airlines prefer to keep international flights at new airport, says Thai transport minister
- Novelist Martin Amis to teach writing at University of Manchester
- Diageo reports first-half net profit down 23 percent
- English Soccer Fixtures
- German court sentences far-right activist Zundel to 5 years for Holocaust denial
- Berlin film festival honors 'Bonnie and Clyde' director Arthur Penn for lifetime work
- Mild strain of bird flu virus detected in waterfowl droppings in western Japan
- Mild strain of bird flu virus detected in waterfowl droppings in western Japan
- Killers, Arctic Monkeys Top Brit Awards
- Cross-Dressing Lawyer Hangs Up His Dress
- EU energy ministers set non-binding renewable energy goal, fail to agree on liberalization plan
- Court rejects shareholder lawsuit against DaimlerChrysler
- Ousted Sri Lankan foreign minister says his calls to curb rights abuses led to dismissal
- Ousted Sri Lankan foreign minister says his calls to curb rights abuses led to dismissal
- Brazilian fans sentenced to 14 years in prison in teenager's death
- Italian prosecutors close probe into failed bank takeover, name former Bank of Italy governor others
- India's government cuts fuel prices as inflation reaches 2-year high
- German court sentences far-right activist Zundel to 5 years for Holocaust denial
- French presidential candidate Royal replaces economic adviser
- Israel sets up live Internet feed from contentious excavation
- French bill would give homeless the legal right to permanent housing
- Thai shares slip down on profit-taking
- Thai shares slip down on profit-taking
- Frigid weather helps push jobless applications up by biggest amount in 17 months
- Africa's problems: One of image or substance?
- Kaukoniemi leads slalom qualifying
- Britain's Oscar nominees ask government not to slash theater funding
- Candy maker Hershey to cut jobs, scale back production in restructuring plan
- U.S. plan to allow 7,000 Iraqi refugees to come to America sparks praise and skepticism
- Dutch nationalist party rebuked for trying to block appointment of Muslims to Cabinet
- Santana Plans to Open Themed Restaurants
- Citigroup, Blackstone join Indian finance firms to launch US$5billion infrastructure fund
- Citigroup, Blackstone join Indian finance firms to launch US$5billion infrastructure fund
- Dutch nationalist party rebuked for trying to block appointment of Muslims to Cabinet
- Inter, Milan can play Champions League games at San Siro
- Trial into Madrid train massacre begins nearly 3 years after attack
- Carlos Santana plans to open themed `Maria Maria' restaurants in Northern California
- Santangelo rallies to spike Amanmuradova's challenge
- Santangelo rallies to spike Amanmuradova's challenge
- German court sentences far-right activist Zundel to 5 years for Holocaust denial
- Stern Engaged to Model Girlfriend
- L'Oreal profit rises 4.5 percent on broad-based growth in 2006
- Brazil, Bolivia agree to energy price hikes, resolving yearlong impasse
- New $1 coin rolled out at NYC's Grand Central Terminal
- Egyptian police detain 73 members of Muslim Brotherhood
- Vonage narrows 4Q loss to $65 million, meeting forecasts, as revenue nearly doubles
- Two Koreas to resume high-level talks this month after NKorean nuclear deal
- Industrial production plunges by largest amount in 17 months
- Petrova, Likhovtseva advance to quarterfinals of Diamond Games
- Molson Coors Brewing 4Q profit surges on higher sales volume, cost savings, lower tax rate
- Cyprus launches oil exploration bids despite Turkish opposition
- Dunga: Brazil is in "complicated" group in Copa America
- Dunga: Brazil is in "complicated" group in Copa America
- GE unit investing into wind farm in U.S.
- Brazil, Bolivia agree to energy price hikes, resolving yearlong impasse
- Human Rights Honor for Jennifer Lopez
- Thai police chief to seek arrest warrant Friday against New Year's Eve bombing suspect
- Italian prosecutors close probe into failed bank takeover, name former Bank of Italy governor others
- InBev shares rise on Anheuser-Busch merger report
- Gadgets galore at wireless conference as navigation, compatibility take forefront
- Benneteau defeats Ferrer at Open 13
- Biogen Idec doubles its 4Q profit on sales of drugs to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis
- Oil prices flat after overnight drop on U.S. fuel inventories
- Key to opening up Turkmenistan could be held in Turkey
- Zurich Financial reports 33 percent rise in fourth-quarter profits
- U.S. stocks mixed ahead of Bernanke speech
- Film about British abolitionist William Wilberforce to premiere at namesake school
- Nokia to lay off up to 700 people globally in move to improve efficiency, competitiveness
- McClaren doesn't fear being fired if England loses Euro 2008 qualifier to Israel
- Deal falls through for Telekom to sponsor Bundesliga
- Belarus says it has hiked transit fees on Russian oil by more than 30 percent
- Paerson, Byggmark both nursing colds ahead of slalom
- Britain's Vodafone, India's Essar to jointly run mobile operator
- Britain's Vodafone, India's Essar to jointly run mobile operator
- Euro up against dollar amid downbeat U.S. economic news
- InBev shares rise on Anheuser-Busch merger report
- Poland reports unexpectedly large budget surplus in January
- InBev shares rise on Anheuser-Busch merger report
- ABB says 4th-quarter net profit almost doubles to US$422 million
- GE unit investing in wind farms in U.S.
- Spain's Iberdrola wins EU approval to buy Scottish Power
- Government rejects bid to trademark name `Obama bin Laden'
- Dutch bank and insurer ING reports record 4Q net profit
- Democrats turn attention to troop funding, equipment
- Biogen Idec doubles its 4Q profit on sales of drugs to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis
- Ukraine lifts ban on Polish meat
- EU energy ministers put off decision on plan to turn Europe into low-carbon economy
- Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche lined up for roles at Britain's National Theatre
- Belarus imposes tougher restrictions on Internet use
- Tavano wants to stay with Roma
- Four More Years for Keith Olbermann
- Tendulkar complains of stiff back, to be rested from final one-dayer
- Tendulkar complains of stiff back, to be rested from final one-dayer
- Net foreign acquisition of long-term U.S. securities drops 95 percent in December
- U.S. investigators: Billions of dollars wasted in Iraq and counting
- Mother Cat Adopts Newborn Rottweiler
- Britain's Vodafone, India's Essar to jointly run mobile operator
- Britain's Vodafone, India's Essar to jointly run mobile operator
- Nokia to lay off up to 700 people globally in move to improve efficiency, competitiveness
- Official says U.S. supports international cooperation on global warming
- Toyota and Honda sales rev up as German carmakers' sales slow
- Oil prices tumble, extending decline of previous session
- Egyptian police detain 75 members of Muslim Brotherhood
- `Beckham' Director Pregnant With Twins
- Inter Milan, Parma heading in different directions in Serie A
- Hamas government set to resign after last-minute crisis over Cabinet posts defusedd /m
- Drink to the blues
- Creating an Asian sauce is easier than you think
- Living it large at the 'Sheng Huo' cafe
- Lindsay Duncan is doing double duty for HBO
- Public Radio gets high
- Events
- Theater
- Concerts
- Live Music
- Clubs &Pubs
- Hotels
- Museums
- Galleries
- This week's picls
- Marvel stays true to superhero characters in transition to big screen
- Why do we watch? It's human nature
- Murphy is always good for laughs
- It's a soppy romance once more
- A cut above the rest
- Michael Waltrip lands in hot water with NASCAR and Toyota
- Disconcerted Sharks lose again in the Music City
- Pistons lack basic fundamentals as seven-game win streak ends
- Teasing Cavaliers let another win slip away from them
- Despite European heroics, Nonda sweats about Blackburn future
- Boss savors Gunners spirit after epic win over Bolton
- Far EasTone to buy stake in Wi-Fi provider
- Export speculation boosts New Taiwan dollar
- Japanese economy grows 4.8%, fastest in almost three years
- Wall Street hits new high after Bernanke remarks
- Top China Internet search engine sees Q4 earnings grow fivefold
- SOA adoption fueled by need to better management firm says
- Poll shows large enterprises leading mobility charge
- CIOs may start feeling the heat
- Taiwan economy growing faster than expected
- In Brief
- Hopes remain alive for peace in Sri Lanka
- North, South Korea agree to restart talks, paving way for food aid
- Chinese AIDS activist still under house arrest despite promise not visit U.S.
- Philippine Supreme Court to create special tribunals
- Japan whaling ship catches fire, adrift in Antarctic waters
- In Brief
- U.S. storm ties up travel plans, closes schools, delays deliveries
- U.N. police chief in Kosovo quits at governor's request
- NATO's secretary-general warns against escalating Kosovo clashes
- Abbas puts off unity government speech
- U.S. to allow more Iraqi refugees into the country, under U.N. pressure
- U.S., Iraqi forces expand security operations
- Seeking courage in China
- A troubling look inside radical Islam
- Taiwan voters have other options
- Green buildings require more incentives in U.S.
- 'Last cave dwellers' in China refuse to leave life of struggle
- Mali blames U.S. farm subsidies for its cotton woes
- Uganda residents caught between drought and guns
- In Brief
- Travel agency owner reported missing along with NT$40m
- Local artists set to hold 228 Memorial Day concert
- Chao to serve at hospital in south Taiwan
- Yen released on bail after months in jail
- ASE announces end of exclusive clause with Carlyle
- Court rules officials must testify in Wu's trial
- More people supporting Taiwan identity, report says
- No plans to change more rules, KMT says
- KMT lawmakers push for fairness in Ma's case
- Lu says she has no intention now to join DPP primary
- DPP denies sandbagging Lu and Yu
- Giuliani says 'I'm running' for president
- Former Chinatrust executives indicted
- Chen ordered to pay NT$3m to PFP's Soong
- Shenzhen sign of Deng's mixed legacy
- U.S. backs international cooperation on global warming
- Ex-Swedish PM wins $100,000 environmental prize
- Environment activists plan worldwide July concerts
- Manufacturing Insights advises IPR will require creative approaches
- Demand for packaged solutions to drive IT investment across Western European markets
- Stale reward practices put companies at risk of losing top IT workforce
- Taipei, Manila exploring joint reforestation projects in the Philippines
- Pinoy Text Club
- A migrant's personal anchor
- Suffering is not always bad
- Ma-Wang meeting fails to end competition
- Former premier to enter DPP presidential primary
- Ma's indictment calls for review of government pay structure
- Sports fishing battle goes green in Mexico
- Illegal wildlife trade in China remains undiminished by bans, health threats
- The call of the beard ... in Barrow, Alaska
- TI propels 3G deployments with single-chip base station W-CDMA baseband processor
- Club boss fears for family if he names troublemakers from riot
- Venezuela's CANTV reports 427 percent increase in profit in 2006
- Algeria sets legislative election date for May 17
- Putin promotes Ivanov to first deputy premier, replaces him as defense minister
- Romanian president says politicians failing country, wants referendum on new election law
- Former DuPont chemist faces up to 10 years in prison for stealing trade secrets
- Turkish authorities confirm H5N1 bird flu virus in fowl in several southeastern villages
- Paerson, Byggmark both nursing colds ahead of slalom
- Dollar mostly down in late European trading
- U.S. expresses disappointment with South Korea's stance on US beef imports
- ABB says 4th-quarter net profit almost doubles to US$422 million
- Maxim, Stuff Magazines Put Up for Sale
- U.S. stocks rise hesitantly as Bernanke says economy might be stronger than expected
- Credit Suisse says 4th-quarter net profit more than triples, names new CEO
- Zurich Financial reports 33 percent rise in fourth-quarter profits
- Felix Dennis puts 3 U.S. magazines up for sale: Maxim, Stuff and Blender
- Students clash with police over university reforms
- GE Energy Financial Services unit investing in wind farms in U.S.
- Oil prices extend previous day's decline on forecast for warmer weather in Northeast
- Ousted Sri Lankan foreign minister urges president to prevent rights abuses
- Ousted Sri Lankan foreign minister urges president to prevent rights abuses
- London's FTSE-100 index closes up 12.09 points at 6,433.30
- British woman sues government, claiming she got cancer from hugging father
- Abbas aides: U.S. will shun future Palestinian unity government
- Jennifer Lopez highlights Mexico border killings as 'Bordertown' debuts in Berlin
- Benneteau defeats Ferrer at Open 13
- European markets end mixed
- Anglican leaders discuss U.S. church's liberal stance on gays
- Ralph Fiennes Stars at National Theatre
- First-ever study of U.S. states shows areas with highest heart disease rates
- Investigators: Billions of dollars wasted in Iraq and counting
- Unemployment in Portugal rose to 7.7 percent in 2006, Statistics Institute says
- British theater director Steven Pimlott dies at 53
- Akzo Nobel earnings fall 27 percent in 4th quarter
- Senior Democratic lawmaker to try to repeal Bush's authority to use troops in Iraq
- Vienna goes gaga over Paris Hilton, star guest at this year's Opera Ball
- New DNA Test in Anna Nicole Smith Case
- London Assembly questions local Olympic officials
- Alleged Madrid bombing mastermind denies involvement, condemns attack
- Al Franken's Heir Apparent Takes Over
- Paris Hilton Star Guest at Vienna Ball
- Santangelo rallies to down Amanmuradova; Molik ousted
- Santangelo rallies to down Amanmuradova; Molik ousted
- Mirren, Dench Show Support for Theater
- Arsenal players meet Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
- Spanish media group Prisa sees 2006 net profit up by 50 percent
- U.S. salmonella outbreak forces peanut butter recall
- Reports: Putin dismisses Chechen president
- No Common Thread for Oscar's Best Actors
- New Museum Puts Down Roots in Detroit
- Hamas Cabinet resigns to bring Fatah into government, but U.S. boycotting new team
- N.M. Orders 500 Talking Urinal Cakes
- Common thread hard to find in Oscar's best actors, but playing a piano a plus
- Actress Keri Russell Marries in New York
- Brazil, Bolivia agree to energy price hikes, resolving yearlong impasse
- Nuke-Deploying Dramas Shake Up Viewers
- Ralph Fiennes Stars at National Theatre
- Lawmaker talks of seeking to restrain Bush in connection with Iran
- Film About Past Helps Change Present
- `Felicity' star Keri Russell marries in New York on Valentine's Day
- Trade representative says U.S. will seek fair trade with South Korea
- Tyra Banks to Mark S.I. Cover Milestone
- Tyra Banks to Mark S.I. Cover Milestone
- Accused of backing Iraqi militias, elite and secretive Iranian corps deeply enmeshed in Iraq
- Gore announces star-studded concerts on climate change
- Putin promotes Ivanov to first deputy premier, replaces him as defense minister
- Bahamas Police Enter Smith Mansion
- Historian Wins $50,000 Lincoln Prize
- Network of lakes discovered beneath Antarctic ice sheet
- Hamas Cabinet resigns to bring Fatah into government, but U.S. boycotting new team
- Monster Worldwide executive pleads guilty to fraud, conspiracy in stock options scandal
- Northwest Airlines projects it'll be worth $7 billion post-bankruptcy
- Black voters say race does not give Obama an edge in South Carolina
- Exxon Mobil adds 1.95 billion barrels to proved reserves in 2006
- New DNA Test in Anna Nicole Smith Case
- Securities and Exchange Commission approves NYSE acquisition of European exchange
- Ntini late arrival for South Africa's World Cup squad
- French bill would give homeless the legal right to permanent housing
- Gore Announces Climate Change Concerts
- Pollard in West Indies squad for World Cup
- Wal-Mart names new business strategy, online leaders
- Brazil cell phone ownership surpasses 100 million
- Cricket World Cup Squads
- New DNA Test in Anna Nicole Smith Case
- Dubai Ports says sale of U.S. port operations may fall apart
- FBI investigates Nevada governor's role in awarding of classified software contracts
- New DNA Test in Anna Nicole Smith Case
- Sen. Biden seeks to repeal Bush's authority to use troops in Iraq
- U.S. sees elections in Turkmenistan as a "modest step forward"
- Science Mixes With Art
- Kenny Chesney Denies Gay Rumors
- Country music star Chesney denies gay rumors
- Jarvi Infuses Classical Music With `fun'
- "It's Alive!" exhibit explores biotech art
- Castro's son says father's recovery is 'satisfactory'
- Italian teams given OK to resume night games after inspections
- Oil prices finish little changed, paring early losses prompted by a warm weather forecast
- Panel, Geffen Settle Malibu Beach Access
- Gold mixed
- Gore announces star-studded concerts on climate change
- Ferrero downs Devilder in second round at Costa do Sauipe
- Mauresmo, Petrova, Likhovtseva advance to quarterfinals of Diamond Games
- Kenny Chesney Denies Gay Rumors
- Volkswagen pulls ad after complaints from suicide prevention groups
- Cepheid purchases Swedish genetic testing company for $27 million
- Recent drop in U.S. net capital inflow could spell trouble for dollar and interest rates
- Chrysler restructuring to affect 8 plants in 3 states
- South American World Cup qualifiers to begin Sept. 8
- Hamas Cabinet resigns to bring Fatah into government, but U.S. boycotting new team
- New Zealand seeks World Cup boost in Chappell-Hadlee series
- New Zealand seeks World Cup boost in Chappell-Hadlee series
- Japanese currency climbs sharply on the euro, dollar
- U.S. stocks rise after Bernanke comments before Congress, economic data
- Hamas Cabinet resigns to bring Fatah into government, but U.S. boycotting new team
- Japanese currency climbs sharply on the euro, dollar
- Trade representative says U.S. will seek fair trade with South Korea
- Gore Announces Climate-Change Concerts
- Newborn Ends Up in Pa. Woman's Pant Leg
- `Bordertown' Shown at Berlin Film Fest
- Copper futures hit 1-month high while precious metals fall
- SWAT Team Wakes Suspect After Standoff
- Salesman Gets 10 Years in Machete Attack
- Malaysian Farmer Wins Custody of Cow
- Actress Keri Russell Marries in New York
- Actress Keri Russell Marries in New York
- Actress Keri Russell Marries in New York
- Defending UEFA Cup champion Sevilla wins 2-0 at Steaua Bucharest
- Play Focuses on Abu Ghraib
- Benneteau defeats Ferrer at Open 13
- `Grammy Moment' Winner Is `Idol' Reject
- Play focuses on struggles of Abu Ghraib interrogators on the job and at home
- House leader Pelosi says Bush would need congressional approval to invade Iran
- US industrial production plunges by largest amount in 17 months
- Chinese Sculptor to Carve King Memorial
- Spacecraft sends back more evidence for water on Mars
- Jury finds for Wyeth in hormone replacement trial
- Catholic leaders say NYC's free condom handout is immoral
- Tyler Perry's Grass-Roots Path to Fame
- Ecuador's on-time bond payment confuses economists
- Nude Jogger to Miss 'Liberating Feeling'
- Recovered Goya Arrives at Guggenheim
- Venezuela's CANTV and Verizon shares fall despite stellar rise in CANTV profits
- Tyler Perry's Grass-Roots Path to Fame
- Haitian gang members flee to the Dominican Republic, U.N. envoy says
- New DNA Test in Anna Nicole Smith Case
- Report Urges FCC to Limit TV Violence
- U.S. smoking foes push for federal regulation of tobacco
- Woman Allegedly 'Sprays' Out of Hospital
- Fisk Must Wait Before Selling O'Keeffe
- Woman Allegedly 'Sprays' Out of Hospital
- Tyler Perry gains fame, fortune (and criticism) for his films and plays about black American life
- Seeking money, university delays sale of O'Keeffe painting
- Historian Wins $50,000 Lincoln Prize
- Ferrero tops Devilder in second round
- Microsoft's Steve Ballmer: Vista sales expectations too 'optimistic'
- Holyfield to fight again March 17
- Elderly man's death brings toll to 21 after Florida tornadoes
- Hardaway barred from NBA All-Star Game after anti-gay remarks
- Yankees general partner arrested
- Fiji's military rulers likely change race-based voting system before calling elections
- Two Koreas to resume high-level talks this month after NKorean nuclear deal
- Two Koreas to resume high-level talks this month after NKorean nuclear deal
- U.S. funding for study of chronic fatigue illustrates role politics plays in disease research
- Venezuela fiber-optic line to dramatically expand Cuban internet capacity
- Life for Japan's `salarymen' is a tough, lonely slog
- Want a best-director Oscar? Try visual spectacles or character-driven dramas
- NATO air power seen as key to fighting Afghan insurgents, moving men and supplies
- 'Outposts,' stepchildren of Israel's settlement drive, are thriving in the West Bank
- Woman Allegedly Stabs Man During Sex
- As Iraq creates its own film genre, directors depict the from a variety of perspectives
- Northwest Airlines projects it'll be worth $7B post-bankruptcy
- Pirates of the East: China's seafaring bandits boast glorious, colorful history
- Puerto Rico's Cotto to defend his welterweight title against Judah of U.S.
- Behind the debate: What really happened in border shooting and agents' convictions?
- Finding a place for Mayan kids in their new U.S. world
- Breaking the rules: Debates inside black community go public
- Love, marriage and a TV show: Executive-producer couples manage marriage, work
- Jennifer Love Hewitt talks about `Ghost Whisperer' and crossing over into adulthood
- Eddie Levert helps release Gerald's last album _ talks about a father's loss, in his own words
- World War II sex slaves press U.S. Congress to support resolution seeking Japanese apology
- Q&A: Josh Groban talks about growing as an artist, his African experience and guilty pleasures
- U.S. congressional investigators say billions of dollars wasted in Iraq, more yet to come
- Booze ban threatens to bring demise of historic Kansas City jazz hall
- Charismatic conductor Kristjan Jarvi strives to infuse classical music with `fun'
- Waltrip qualifies for Daytona 500
- Egyptian denies involvement as trial opens in deadly Madrid train bombings
- Turtle Eaten by Golden Retriever Lives
- Inspired by NYC neighborhood, 'In the Heights' bounces from salsa to hip-hop to show tunes
- New contemporary art museum puts down roots in Detroit
- Cat Travels From Arkansas to Florida
- Australian man catches shark with bare hands; blames vodka
- Cat Travels From Arkansas to Florida
- Australian man catches shark with bare hands; blames vodka
- FBI investigates Nevada governor's role in awarding of classified software contracts
- Officials poised to close River Plate's Monumental Stadium after brawl
- Film review: Cooper shines, spies lie craftily in `Breach'
- Video-game review: Patience will pay off with intriguing `Hotel Dusk: Room 215'
- Lively Judge Mediates Smith Body Battle
- Film review: 'Bridge to Terabithia' offers quaint, wholesome tale for kids
- Fiji's military rulers likely change race-based voting system before calling elections
- Fiji's military rulers likely change race-based voting system before calling elections
- Teen Faces Charges for Laxative Brownies
- Film review: Despite Hugh Grant and catchy tunes, 'Music and Lyrics' a weird hybrid
- Patient Sprays Her Way Out of Hospital
- Spadea moves into quarterfinals at SAP Open
- Man Grabs Shark With Hands; Blames Vodka
- Japanese stocks fall on open; dollar higher against yen
- Japanese stocks fall on open; dollar higher against yen
- O'Meara set for Champions Tour debut
- Attorney pleads guilty to leaking BALCO testimony
- Suspect in slaying of Ecuador presidential candidate taken to maximum security prison
- Garrett Reid, son of Eagles' coach, charged in crash
- Chappell-Hadlee: New Zealand wins toss, bowls against Australia
- Venezuela's CANTV and Verizon shares fall despite stellar rise in CANTV profits
- Key to opening up Turkmenistan could be held in Turkey
- Putin promotes defense chief in reshuffle ahead of elections
- Hamas Cabinet resigns to bring Fatah into government, but U.S. boycotting new team
- U.S. House of Representatives leader says Congress would have to approve invasion of Iran
- California Supreme Court removes barrier to tobacco injury lawsuits
- Ian Astbury leaves gig with Doors members to relaunch The Cult
- Scarlett Johansson is Harvard's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year
- NYC film company claims gay porn infringes on film classic 'La Dolce Vita'
- Japan approves U.N. sanctions on Iran
- Carnival delays introducing second ship with stop in New Orleans
- Chinese, U.S. presidents have phone conversation about North Korea nuclear agreement
- Waltrip qualifies for Daytona 500
- Flyers trade Forsberg to Nashville
- U.S. air passengers have no recourse when stuck on grounded aircraft
- Texas lawmakers want state to produce brochure about vaccine for cervical cancer virus
- For Etheridge, Oscar Nod Is a Dream
- Four More Years for Keith Olbermann
- Flyers trade Forsberg to Nashville
- Kenny Chesney Denies Gay Rumors
- Johansson Enjoys Her Harvard Pudding
- Bush signs huge bill to pay for government operations for fiscal year that began Oct. 1
- Johansson Enjoys Her Harvard Pudding
- Libertadores: Brazil's Parana beats Maracaibo 4-2
- Crew go below decks to fight fire in Japan's stricken whaling ship off Antarctica
- Astbury Leaves Gig With Doors Members
- Calif. Examines Doctor Linked to Smith
- Libertadores: Brazil's Parana beats Maracaibo 4-2
- Murtha moves to forefront of U.S. House of Representatives debate on Iraq war money
- Venezuela fiber-optic line to dramatically expand Cuban internet capacity
- California Democrats try again to pass assisted-suicide bill
- Porn Maker Sued Over 'Dolce Vita' Title
- California investigating doctor reported to have prescribed methadone to Smith under model's alias
- Unsuspecting Harrington takes the lead
- Ricky Martin defends obscene gesture he made during Puerto Rico show
- Unsuspecting Harrington takes the lead
- Japanese stocks fall on profit taking; dollar higher against yen
- Japanese stocks fall on profit taking; dollar higher against yen
- Bush: NATO allies must provide more troops in Afghanistan
- Chavez says new Venezuelan currency to be introduced in 2008
- Japan approves U.N. sanctions on Iran
- FBI Investigates Boy-Band Architect
- Ferrero tops Devilder in second round
- Year of Pig will bring more epidemics, disasters and unrest, Chinese fortune tellers say
- Libertadores: Gremio edges Cerro Porteno 1-0
- Atlanta Journal-Constitution offers buyouts, cuts delivery area, moves toward more online news
- Hasty Crowns Johansson As Woman of Year
- Brother of Colombia's foreign minister arrested on charges of working with paramilitaries
- Newborn Ends Up in Pa. Woman's Pant Leg
- Woman Allegedly Stabs Man During Sex
- North Korea marks Kim Jong Il's 65th birthday amid progress in nuclear row
- Japan urged to use Greenpeace ship to tow its stricken whaler from Antarctic coast
- Japan to suspend beef imports from U.S. plant over possible rule violation
- Chinese share prices surge to new record ahead of the "year of the golden pig"
- Chinese share prices surge to new record ahead of the "year of the golden pig"
- Calif. Examines Doctor Linked to Smith
- Man Wins $25,000 Lottery Two Days in Row
- Man Wins $25,000 Lottery Two Days in Row
- Japan to suspend beef imports from U.S. plant over possible rule violation
- California investigating doctor reported to have prescribed methadone to Smith under model's alias
- N.D. House Rejects Bono Bill
- Panama beats Costa Rica and earns ticket to Gold Cup
- Atlanta Journal-Constitution offers buyouts, cuts delivery area, moves toward more online news
- Atlanta Journal-Constitution offers buyouts, cuts delivery area, moves toward more online news
- US state lawmakers reject bill to honor Bono
- Brother of Colombian minister, 4 others arrested on charges of working with paramilitaries
- Creamer shares lead in season-opening SBS Open
- Karlovic uses 29 aces to beat Blake
- N.D. House Rejects Bill to Honor Bono
- Oil prices dip on forecasts of warmer U.S. weather
- Oil prices dip on forecasts of warmer U.S. weather
- Japan spy satellite launch postponed due to bad weather
- Australian man catches shark with bare hands; blames vodka
- Australian man catches shark with bare hands; blames vodka
- Chris Cornell leaving Audioslave, cites 'musical differences'
- Bond takes five as Australia dismissed for 148 in Chappell-Hadlee series
- Chris Cornell to Leave Audioslave
- Cisco extends iPhone talks with Apple until Feb. 21
- Japan approves U.N. sanctions on Iran
- Star Alliance shuns relocating to Bangkok's old airport
- Chinese share prices surge to new record ahead of the Year of the Pig
- Chinese share prices surge to new record ahead of the Year of the Pig
- Leaders of Taiwan's opposition party meet to try to avoid split
- New Zealand stocks end week on negative note
- Hasty Crowns Johansson as Woman of Year
- Philippine shares drop as investors cash in on 2-day gains
- Sabres beat Oilers 2-1 in overtime
- Asahi Breweries deny report of merger proposal to rival Sapporo
- Asahi Breweries deny report of merger proposal to rival Sapporo
- South Korean president hints at resuming aid shipments to North
- Leaders of Taiwan's opposition party meet to try to avoid split
- Democrats challenge Bush's power to wage war
- Loss widens at Wal-Mart's Japan unit in 2006 due to one-off loss on fixed assets
- Loss widens at Wal-Mart's Japan unit in 2006 due to one-off loss on fixed assets
- Trial wraps up for Australian champion jockey accused in betting scam
- Democrats risk extremist image, party divisions on Iraq debate
- Trial wraps up for Australian champion jockey accused in betting scam
- Democrats risk extremist image, party divisions on Iraq debate
- Pakistan tribal court orders man to stand in freezing pond to test son's guilt
- US government report suggests FCC limitations on TV violence
- Pakistan tribal court orders man to stand in freezing pond to test son's guilt
- Lee hopeful of World Cup start despite serious ankle injury
- Lee hopeful of World Cup start despite serious ankle injury
- Me-oriented MySpace social networking service woos cliquish Japan
- Chinese fortune teller: Year of Pig to bring more epidemics, disasters, unrest
- Officials: Stricken Japanese whaler is no threat to Antarctic environment
- Medical journal says Indonesia's decision to withhold H5N1 virus from WHO 'understandable'
- 'Dog' Loses Extradition Battle in Mexico
- Mavericks beat Rockets for 9th straight win
- Australian shares fall for first time in 14 sessions, dipping 0.7 percent
- Loss widens at Wal-Mart's Japan unit in 2006 due to writedown of fixed assets
- Leaders of Taiwan's opposition party meet to try to avoid split
- Karlovic uses 29 aces to beat Blake
- David, Takizawa win ski cross world cup events
- David, Takizawa win ski cross world cup events
- Lee only "50-50" of World Cup start despite serious ankle injury
- Lee only "50-50" of World Cup start despite serious ankle injury
- Chinese paraglider killed, German survives Australian storm
- Australian man catches shark with bare hands; blames vodka
- Australian man catches shark with bare hands; blames vodka
- Japan to suspend beef imports from U.S. plant over possible rule violation
- Al-Qaida release video of an attack on alleged US-Afghan military position
- Al-Qaida release video of an attack on alleged US-Afghan military position
- New Zealand thumps Australia by 10 wickets in Chappell-Hadlee opener
- Lawyer criticizes Pentagon for releasing Guantanamo charge details
- Al-Qaida release video of an attack on alleged US-Afghan military position
- Medical journal says Indonesia's decision to withhold H5N1 virus from WHO 'understandable'
- Medical journal says Indonesia's decision to withhold H5N1 virus from WHO 'understandable'
- Japanese stocks end 5-session advance as investors sell utilities and realtors
- Japanese stocks end 5-session advance as investors sell utilities and realtors
- South Korean shares rise for fourth day, won falls
- Indian actor John Abraham plays chess in between filming
- Indian actor John Abraham plays chess in between filming
- Hasty Crowns Johansson as Woman of Year
- Dollar flat against yen in Asia amid speculation over Japan interest rate hike
- Dollar flat against yen in Asia amid speculation over Japan interest rate hike
- Losing the base: As government pushes for whaling, young Japanese losing interest
- Norwegian shipbuilder Aker Yards reports 27 percent rise in 4Q net profit
- India, Sri Lanka both aim to clinch four-match series
- India, Sri Lanka both aim to clinch four-match series
- Malaysia targets illegal software sellers amid Windows Vista piracy fears
- Taiwanese theme park drops plan to lift elephant with human hair
- Taiwanese theme park drops plan to lift elephant with human hair
- Japan to suspend beef imports from US plant over possible rule violation
- Al-Qaida release video of an attack on alleged US-Afghan military position
- Star Alliance shuns relocating to Bangkok's old airport
- Dollar inches up against yen in Asia as traders weigh possible Japan interest rate hike
- Asahi Breweries denies report of tieup proposal to rival Sapporo, whose stock jumps
- Report Urges FCC to Limit TV Violence
- Afghan President Hamid Karzai to meet with Italian premier in Rome
- N.D. House Rejects Bill to Honor Bono
- New DNA Test in Anna Nicole Smith Case
- Japan spy satellite launch postponed due to bad weather
- Karlovic uses 29 aces to beat Blake
- Chinese share touch new record ahead of Year of the Pig
- Chinese share touch new record ahead of Year of the Pig
- Thailand deems one star's little black dress a little too sexy
- China raises reserve ratio for banks in new effort to cool economy
- China raises reserve ratio for banks in new effort to cool economy
- Philippine shares drop as investors cash in on 2-day gains
- Dodge joins stampede into China market: DaimlerChrysler says sales to begin in 2007
- Dodge joins stampede into China market: DaimlerChrysler says sales to begin in 2007
- Parry, Rumford lead by 1 after 2 rounds of Jacob's Creek Open
- Parry, Rumford lead by 1 after 2 rounds of Jacob's Creek Open
- Euro down on U.S. dollar
- Japanese stocks end 5-session advance as investors sell utilities and real estate firms
- Japanese stocks end 5-session advance as investors sell utilities and real estate firms
- Hong Kong shares edge up as traders buy Chinese cell phone operators
- Singapore police arrest Mitsui trader who allegedly concealed losses of US$80 mln
- South Korean president worried the North might backtrack on nuclear commitments
- Singapore police arrest Mitsui trader who allegedly concealed losses of US$80 mln
- Malaysia's stock index hit highest mark this year
- She could have yawned all night: Paris Hilton, bored at the ball
- Competition watchdog fines Swisscom 333 million francs for abusing its dominant position
- Thai coup leader wants to buy back telecom company sold to Singapore
- Myanmar junta warns opposition members not to make pro-democracy demands
- Kildow injured, to miss final two events at worlds
- Anglican leaders discuss U.S. church's liberal stance on gays
- China raises reserve ratio for banks in new effort to cool economy
- Roche seeks approval for child-sized capsules of anti-flu drug
- Chris Cornell to Leave Audioslave
- EU upbeat on economy, sees 2.7 percent growth next year, falling inflation
- Telecommunications firm Sonaecom raises bid for Portugal Telecom
- EU upbeat on economy; euro area forecast to grow 2.4 percent in 2007
- Sapporo brewery plans to beef up its anti-takeover measures
- Fla. Judge Is Smith Hearing Ringmaster
- EU upbeat on economy; euro area forecast to grow 2.4 percent in 2007
- Fla. Judge Is Smith Hearing Ringmaster
- Report Urges FCC to Regulate TV Violence
- European diplomats urge Philippine government to release report on killings
- Japan moves to narrow income gap by raising minimum wage, boosting employment opportunities
- Japan moves to narrow income gap by raising minimum wage, boosting employment opportunities
- N.D. Lawmakers Reject Bill to Honor Bono
- Asian markets mixed as Hong Kong, Malaysian stocks gain; Tokyo drops after 5 sessions
- Dollar mixed in European morning trading
- Singapore shares fall ahead of Lunar New Year holiday
- Al-Qaida release video of an attack on alleged US-Afghan military position
- First public Internet cafes opened in reclusive Turkmenistan
- Emre could face second racism charge as FA investigate Diouf allegations
- Nude Jogger to Miss 'Liberating Feeling'
- Nairn Golf Club gets 2012 Curtis Cup
- Newborn Ends Up in Pa. Woman's Pant Leg
- SWAT Team Wakes Suspect After Standoff
- Pa. Man Uses Robot to Plow His Driveway
- Pa. Man Uses Robot to Plow His Driveway
- London's FTSE-100 index down 9.4 points at 6,423.9 at midday
- Thai prime minister agrees to Malaysia's role to mediate talks with Muslim insurgents
- German government's flagship health reform clears final hurdle
- Al-Qaida release video of an attack on alleged US-Afghan military position
- Fla. Judge Is Smith Hearing Ringmaster
- Roche seeks approval for child-sized capsules of anti-flu drug
- Thai coup leader wants to buy back telecom company sold to Singapore
- Spain's Banco Bilbao buying Compass Bancshares in cash and stock deal worth about $9.6 billion
- A million devotees take a dip in India's holy Ganges at the end of Hindu festival
- Santangelo advances to Bangalore semifinals
- Santangelo advances to Bangalore semifinals
- Arsenal confident of beating Blackburn after eventful week
- Egypt says a 13th citizen has died of bird flu
- Fortune: Year of Pig Will Bring Disaster
- Democrats risk extremist image, party divisions on Iraq debate
- Spain's Banco Bilbao buying Compass Bancshares in cash and stock deal worth about $9.6 billion
- Visteon reports loss of $39M for 4th quarter, loss of $163M for full year
- Eating fish while pregnant leads to smarter children, new study says
- N.D. House Rejects Bill to Honor Bono
- `Dog' Loses Extradition Battle in Mexico
- 'Dog' Loses Extradition Battle in Mexico
- Smucker 3rd-quarter earnings rise 29 percent
- Chakvetadze advances to semifinals of Diamond Games
- EU upbeat on economy, says it will outpace U.S. and upswing could be durable
- First Internet cafes open in reclusive Turkmenistan
- Spain's BBVA buys Compass Bancshares for $9.6 billion
- Roadside bomb in Pakistani tribal region kills doctor who was promoting polio immunization
- Spain's BBVA buys Compass Bancshares for $9.6 billion
- Democrats likely to prevail in anti-war vote Friday
- Ricky Martin Defends Obscene Gesture
- Chirac rails against U.S. cotton subsidies during African leaders summit
- Kildow injured, to miss final two events at worlds
- Ricky Martin Defends Obscene Gesture
- About 200 Alcatel-Lucent employees demonstrate in Paris
- No one is ruling out Miller's attempt for fifth discipline title
- Newt-lover and traffic-hater, London's mayor extends the congestion charge
- Goodyear posts 4Q loss of $358 million due to costly strike that dragged down sales
- Jorgensen extends contract at Fiorentina
- Wholesale prices drop in January by largest amount in 3 months
- Australia's Tampion leads storm interrupted Indonesian Open
- Australia's Tampion leads storm interrupted Indonesian Open
- Paris Hilton Looks Bored at Vienna Ball
- Paris Hilton Looks Bored at Vienna Ball
- Historic German library ravaged in 2004 fire to reopen in October
- Milosevic's militia commander convicted of political murders in Serbia
- Reports: GM, Chrysler talk about possible alliance on SUVs
- Actress Cameron Diaz settles out-of-court with National Enquirer
- Reports: GM, Chrysler talk about possible alliance
- Mauresmo, Chakvetadze advance to semifinals of Diamond Games
- Russia's new defense chief: from furniture store to financial manager
- Al-Qaida release video of an attack on alleged US-Afghan military position
- After arrest of foreign minister's brother, President Uribe resists pressure to fire her
- Chirac rails against U.S. cotton subsidies during African leaders summit
- Newt-lover and traffic-hater, London's mayor extends the congestion charge
- Santangelo advances to semifinals; Shvedova stuns Mirza
- Santangelo advances to semifinals; Shvedova stuns Mirza
- EU mediator urges Aceh's guerrilla-turned-governor to implement reforms
- Britain's Blair says changing attitudes mean U.S. ready for female or black president
- Egypt marks 13th bird flu death, another case testing positive
- German consultant arrested after raids at Siemens
- Las Vegas shelter kills 1,000 dogs and cats after vets discover contagious diseases outbreak
- Clubs resist pressure to rest England players
- Urine samples of 14 Pakistan World Cup players taken for dope testing
- Cisco extends iPhone talks with Apple until Feb. 21
- Government shuts River Plate's Monumental Stadium for five home games following brawl
- Alleged soccer rioters threatened with 10 years jail; players thank police with flowers
- WADA chief says anti-doping progress has been a "miracle"
- Goodyear posts 4Q loss of $358 million due to costly strike that dragged down sales
- Diaz Wins Damages Over `Smooching' Claim
- Anna Nicole Smith Saga Back in Court
- Al-Qaida release video of an attack on alleged US-Afghan military position
- Euro down against U.S. dollar
- Hungarian imports 'most plausible' cause of bird flu outbreak in Britain
- Mauresmo, Chakvetadze advance to semifinals of Diamond Games
- House of Representatives business tax cut vote could ease way for U.S. minimum wage bill
- Democrats risk extremist image, party divisions on Iraq debate
- TV Recap: Meredith in Crisis on `Grey's'
- Romania selling off majority stake in former Daewoo car factory
- Alleged soccer rioters threatened with 10 years jail; players thank police with flowers
- In reclusive and tightly controlled Turkmenistan, a crack in the isolation: Internet cafes
- Afghan President Hamid Karzai to meet with Italian premier in Rome
- Concerns about Iraq, Russia as U.S. seeks to put missile defense bases in eastern Europe
- Japan publisher scraps planned translation of Australian book on royal family
- Court rejects 'freedom fighter' defense from terrorist charges in Britain
- Anna Nicole Smith Saga Back in Court
- Historic Library to Reopen After Fire
- Small plane missing near Brazilian island in Atlantic Ocean
- Oil prices rise above $58 per barrel in another volatile trading day
- French actor Samy Naceri sentenced to more prison time
- 7 conservative Anglican leaders refuse to take Holy Communion with head of U.S. church
- Isinbayeva, Carter aim to make impact at Birmingham Indoors
- Despite mixed soup sales, Campbell Soup 2Q earnings up 12 percent
- Santangelo advances to semifinals; Shvedova stuns Mirza
- Ma's indictment shows need to overhaul government pay structure
- Hsieh says he will seek presidential nomination
- Passengers overpower armed hijacker
- Bush to increase U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan
- Al-Qaida posts video of alleged attack on military
- KMT officials hold 'unity' meeting
- Haniyeh says he hopes to form government in matter of weeks
- Former 'Tractor Boy' plows Newcastle to victory
- Will Sin City soon have an NBA team of its own?
- Stewart wins Daytona qualifier
- Ivo Karlovic stuns seeded Blake to advance to SAP Open quarters
- Howell makes great start in PGA Tour victory bid
- Matsuzaka calm, cool with press
- Flyers deal Foppa to Nashville team
- Warne blames coach for one-day series loss
- New Zealand thumps Australia by 10 wickets in opener
- Slalom in Sweden offers last hope for Austria's Raich, U.S.'s Miller
- March verdict for the trial of Aussie jockey
- U.S. anglers aiming for triple digits
- Bag-and-shoe combos take a classic turn
- Mihan presents lunch with punch
- Paiho Luchi movie town open to visitors
- Ambassador Taipei presents new package
- Chain & Franchise Exhibit to open
- New hotel in Chaohsi opening soon
- Check out with truck load of gifts
- Sunworld joins World Hotel system
- Gym wear must be warm, dry and stylish
- Oil bigwigs warn biofuels too scant for energy needs
- Fed remarks send stocks soaring
- Lee highlights need for open economy in South Korea
- Well-to-do in Asia hurting environment, bank says
- U.S. dollar mixed ahead of BOJ meeting; New Taiwan dollar down for second week
- Property omens abound for Lunar New Year
- Packaged solution demand to drive Europe IT investing
- Top rewards bring top IT workers
- Japan breweries deny report of merger proposal
- Study highlights intellectual property protection issues
- North Koreans mark Kim Jong Il's 65th birthday
- Army reform seen plodding in Indonesia
- Stricken Japan whaler tied between ships to clear ice
- Australian man catches shark with bare hands, blames vodka
- China and Japan seek to keep rapprochement of ties on course
- U.S. Democrats challenge Bush's right to wage war
- Nations urged to send troops to Darfur
- Lawmakers sign resolution for new global warming agreement
- Lawmakers sign resolution for new global warming agreement
- Venezuela increases security after al-Qaida makes oil threat
- Israel sets up Web cameras at disputed site and invites Turkish inspections
- More evidence found of water existing on Mars
- In Brief
- Missile defense and its consequences
- Fear of Russia exploiting thr developing worlds?
- Taking a bite out of eating disorders
- Messy relationship for bloggers, politicians
- Key to opening up of Turkmenistan may be in Turkey
- War in Iraq testing unity between U.S. Muslims
- NATO air force seen key in Afghanistan
- Group highlights plight of abused kids
- 'Elephant' lifted with human hair
- Ratio of adult children living at home seen declining
- Travelers to China warned about risk of rabies
- Travel agency fails to pay NT$1.1m debt to tour company
- Sunny weather today, temperature to drop from tomorrow, CWB says
- In Brief
- Recent Lee remarks meant to defuse tension, TSU says
- Airport lines instead of battle lines
- MAC relaxes restrictions on Chinese professionals
- 'Red shirts' urge public to stay calm
- Name-change drive will not include changing national title, lawmaker says
- Pearl mask on display at Taipei 101
- TSU Chair Huang's secret of keeping healthy: vegetable and fruit juice, tennis
- Hsaio returns home for Chinese New Year's Eve
- Cold front affects Taiwan on Chinese New Year
- A large quantity of fake French red wine found
- Chen back in town handing out red envelops on Chinese New Year's Day
- Hirvonen leads teammate Gronholm in Rally Norway
- Greenspan to Appear at BookExpo America
- EU environmental chief says U.S. improving on climate issues, needs to do better
- Haniyeh says he hopes to have government formed in less than three weeks
- Former Fed chairman Alan Greenspan to speak at BookExpo America
- English Soccer Capsules
- Merck plans to distribute HIV drug Atripla in developing nations
- Rice says U.S. eager to support Kosovo and avoid "blow up"
- Jeb Bush steers former confidantes toward Romney
- Ricky Martin Defends Obscene Gesture
- Bankruptcy judge approves sale of Air America Radio to founder of SL Green Realty
- Wall Street snaps 3-day streak on disappointing housing data, Microsoft warning
- Greenspan to Appear at BookExpo America
- Italian judge indicts 26 Americans, 5 Italians in alleged CIA kidnapping
- Anna Nicole Smith Saga Back in Court
- Prime minister nominates Andras Simor as next president of Hungary's central bank
- Close election expected between ruling party and opposition in tiny Lesotho
- Alleged accomplice in slaying of Ecuador presidential candidate imprisoned
- Portuguese Roman Catholic bishops condemn draft abortion bill, calls procedure a sin
- London's FTSE-100 index closes down 13.82 points at 6,419.50
- Close election expected between ruling party and opposition in tiny Lesotho
- Newt-lover and traffic-hater, London's mayor extends the congestion charge
- Rapper Foxy Brown arrested after beauty shop brawl
- Despite mixed soup sales, Campbell Soup 2Q earnings up 12 percent
- U.S. Senate vote prompts some 2008 candidates _ not McCain _ to shift campaign plans
- EU environmental chief says U.S. improving on climate issues, needs to do better
- Mississippi attorney general seeks to block State Farm from barring new business in state
- 7 conservative Anglican leaders refuse to take Holy Communion with head of U.S. church
- She could have yawned all night: Paris Hilton looks bored at Vienna's Opera Ball
- Anna Nicole Smith Saga Back in Court
- British minister won't mark 1920 `Bloody Sunday' massacre at England-Ireland rugby match
- U.S. lawmaker says she is blocking Bush request for Palestinian aid until she gets answers
- Judge OKs Embalming of Smith's Body
- Anna Nicole Smith Saga Back in Court
- Judge OKs Embalming of Smith's Body
- RIA-Novosti: Authorities checking whether birds near Moscow were killed by H5N1 strain
- NYC Celebrates Taxi Centennial
- RIA-Novosti: Authorities checking whether birds near Moscow were killed by H5N1 strain
- Authorities checking whether birds near Moscow were killed by H5N1 strain
- Four jockeys banned over betting scam
- 7 conservative Anglican leaders refuse to take Holy Communion with head of U.S. church
- 7 conservative Anglican leaders refuse to take Holy Communion with head of U.S. church
- Smith Willed Estate to Son, Now Dead
- WADA chief says anti-doping progress has been a "miracle"
- Composer Morricone Gets New CD and Oscar
- Smith Willed Estate to Son, Now Dead
- Hungarian imports 'most plausible' cause of bird flu outbreak in Britain
- Foxy Brown Jailed in Fla. Salon Scuffle
- Poll finds Bush gains support for Iraq troop increase, although most still oppose plan
- Smith Willed Estate to Son, Now Dead
- Milosevic's militia commander convicted of political murders in Serbia
- Colombia's foreign minister says she won't resign despite brother's arrest
- Super 14: Stormers defeat Chiefs 21-16
- Authorities checking whether birds near Moscow were killed by H5N1 strain
- US teenager tries everything to shake 3-week-old case of hiccups
- Smith Willed Estate to Son, Now Dead
- Appelmans chosen as Belgium Fed Cup captain ahead of U.S. clash
- Son of Novelist Zane Grey Dies
- Paris Hilton Looks Bored at Vienna Ball
- 78-year-old Italian composer Ennio Morricone gets tribute CD and long-awaited Oscar
- Unlikely trio of stars creates unlikely new opera: "The Fly"
- Mississippi attorney general seeks to block State Farm from barring new business in state
- Sinn Fein leaders meet Northern Ireland police chief following vote to back law
- Ellen DeGeneres Ready to Take on Oscar
- Eminem's ex-wife blasts the rapper during radio interview
- Shares of American Airlines' parent up on report it is a takeover target
- Ellen DeGeneres is ready for her dream close-up as Oscar host
- In rebuke for Bush, Democrats likely to prevail in anti-war vote on Friday
- Dell picks former Motorola executive to head emerging-markets consumer business
- Director Challenges Japan Justice System
- Karzai says Afghanistan will respond to Taliban offensives "with immense vigor and force"
- Filmmaker Waited for `Water' to Cool
- Zahrobska wins slalom gold at Alpine worlds
- Smith Willed Estate to Son, Now Dead
- Karzai says Afghanistan will respond to Taliban offensives "with immense vigor and force"
- Clijsters, Mauresmo, Chakvetadze advance to semifinals of Diamond Games
- House moves toward approving measure criticizing Bush's Iraq policy
- Zahrobska wins slalom at Alpine worlds to give Czech Republic first gold
- Fears for Spears, Says Web Site Posting
- Missouri family sickened by salmonella sues ConAgra, maker of suspect peanut butter
- Gossip blog posts e-mail: Britney Spears' friends are worried about her
- Ford missing targets, but executive still confident of turnaround
- Li Yu's 'Lost in Beijing' screens at Berlin film festival amid tussle with censors
- Cyprus referee committee resigns after criticism
- Rapper Foxy Brown arrested after beauty shop brawl
- House approves measure criticizing Bush's Iraq policy
- House approves measure criticizing Bush's Iraq policy
- Man Grabs Shark With Hands; Blames Vodka
- House approves measure criticizing Bush's Iraq policy
- Authorities checking whether birds near Moscow were killed by H5N1 strain
- Alpine Skiing World Championships Medals Table
- House approves measure criticizing Bush's Iraq policy
- Nicole Richie charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence
- Zahrobska wins slalom at Alpine worlds to give Czech Republic first gold
- Alpine Skiing World Championships Medalists
- `Dog' Loses Extradition Battle in Mexico
- Cuba joins other Latin nations in shift toward open-source software
- Chrysler stock jumps after report that it's talking to GM
- Park Won't Lift Elephant With Human Hair
- Oil prices climb above $59 per barrel, led by heating fuel price gains
- Las Vegas shelter kills 1,000 animals after vets discover contagious diseases outbreak
- Eek!: Men Flee After Seeing 'Giant Rat'
- U.S. oil imports from Venezuela hit 12-year low
- Unlikely Trio Creating Unlikely Opera
- Nicole Richie Charged With DUI
- Foxy Brown Jailed in Fla. Salon Scuffle
- Man Wins $25,000 Lottery Two Days in Row
- Visteon reports loss of $39M for 4Q, loss of $163M for full year
- The real 'Lost' mystery: Can it survive confusing plots and ratings dive?
- Nicole Richie charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence
- Super 14: Force rallies in second half to defeat Bulls 30-27
- Super 14: Force rallies in second half to defeat Bulls 30-27
- Celebrity stylist sues Jamie Foxx over claims of unpaid work
- The Lowest of the Low-Budget Indies
- TV Coverage Allowed for Spector Trial
- Zahrobska wins slalom at Alpine worlds to give Czech Republic first gold
- Gold mixed
- Argentina's Monaco reaches quarterfinals of Brasil Open
- Motorola's Garriques quits turbulent cell-phone unit for Dell job
- Anna Nicole Smith's Will Is Released
- Wadsworth Atheneum Director Resigns
- Eminem's Ex Blasts the Rapper on Radio
- Chrysler stock jumps after report that it's talking to GM
- L.A. 'task force' formed to combat movie, music piracy
- New report calls for U.S.-Japan alliance to remain at core of U.S. Asia policy
- Wall Street ends strong week mixed following disappointing housing data, Microsoft warning
- Firefighter Douses Flames With Snow
- Firefighter Douses Flames With Snow
- U.S. lawmakers call for official ties between U.S. and Taiwan
- Dollar loses some ground against euro, yen
- Smith's Will Creates More Confusion
- Hugh Grant and Jemima Khan Call It Quits
- Hugh Grant and British society girlfriend Jemima Khan, have split up
- Clijsters, Mauresmo, Chakvetadze advance to semifinals of Diamond Games
- Takeovers off to good start in 2007, seen smashing $4 trillion record
- Yugoslav coach Novosel, Spain's Ferrandiz among Hall of Fame finalists
- Economist: Global warming disaster looms if U.S., China do not take decisive action
- GM says it has "substantially completed" financial reviews
- The Lowest of the Low-Budget Indies
- Hugh Grant and British society girlfriend Jemima Khan, have split up
- U.S. lawmakers call for official ties between U.S. and Taiwan
- Fidelity's profit down 11 percent in 2006
- LA judge bars Web site from showing Hilton's personal items
- Man Gets Probation in Snake Mail Prank
- Motorola's Garriques quits turbulent cell-phone unit for Dell job
- Ono's Former Driver Pleads Guilty in NYC
- House passes business tax breaks linked to minimum-wage hike
- Gomez scores again as Stuttgart climbs to second
- Cuba creates search engine for island's Web sites
- CONMEBOL awards Gremio victory in Cerro Porteno match cut short by unruly fans
- Spirit Award nominees share their secrets for making movies on the cheap
- Croatia team director doesn't expect Kostelic to return
- Bush losing support in own party, needs military victories in Iraq to rebound
- Spain's Telefonica names Mexico's former finance secretary to lead local unit
- Eminem's Ex Blasts the Rapper on Radio
- Eminem's ex-wife blasts the rapper during radio interview
- Eminem's Ex Blasts the Rapper on Radio
- Boeing satellite unit faces lawsuits seeking $610M for satellite malfunctions
- Hugh Grant and Jemima Khan Call It Quits
- Will 'Lost' Ratings Plunge Doom Series?
- Bush has 2 moles removed from temple
- Sometimes the best way to talk about something is to talk about something else
- Dole recalls cantaloupes over salmonella contamination
- Argentina's Monaco reaches quarterfinals of Brasil Open
- Troubled U.S. ports deal clears last hurdle
- Country singer Terri Clark files for divorce
- Mathers Says Eminem Unfaithful, Uncaring
- Soderling eliminates sixth-seeded Gasquet
- Economist: Global warming disaster looms if U.S., China do not take decisive action
- California stem cell agency awards nearly $45M in research grants
- Karlovic aces Fish out of SAP Open
- Weyerhaeuser to sell distribution centers in U.S., Canada
- Harley-Davidson says tentative pact reached to end York factory strike
- British Soldier's Postcard 92 Years Late
- James Gandolfini mobbed by New Orleans police upon arrival at Mardi Gras
- Eger leads Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am
- Economist: Global warming disaster looms if U.S., China do not take decisive action
- MedImmune says no to shareholder suggestion it sell itself
- WHO says Indonesia helped raise awareness about need for an affordable bird flu vaccine
- Pakistani official: Taliban insurgency becoming 'liberation war'
- New report calls for U.S.-Japan alliance to remain at core of U.S. Asia policy
- Michael Richards will not attend mock trial with blacks from his comedy-club rant
- House approves measure criticizing Bush's Iraq policy
- Zahrobska wins slalom to give Czech Republic first gold at Alpine worlds
- Scottie Pippen planning NBA comeback
- Chinese relent, allow AIDS activist to visit U.S., Hillary Clinton says
- Filmmaker Mehta waited years for her anger to calm before finishing Oscar-nominated `Water'
- Nicole Kidman says U.N. fund is helping stop violence against women
- Karzai says Afghanistan will respond to Taliban offensives "with immense vigor and force"
- Italian judge indicts 26 Americans, 5 Italians in alleged CIA kidnapping
- Plenty of talk about gambling and sex _ and a little about basketball
- Economist: Global warming disaster looms if U.S., China do not take decisive action
- Karlovic aces Fish out of SAP Open
- Forsberg's debut with Nashville set for Saturday home game
- Mathers Says Eminem Unfaithful, Uncaring
- Haniyeh says he hopes to have government formed in less than three weeks
- Devon Smith pilots Windwards to KFC Cup final
- Nicole Richie Charged With DUI
- Los Angeles prosecutors charge Nicole Richie with misdemeanor driving under the influence
- Rehab Reports Swirl for Britney Spears
- Michael Richards Won't Attend Mock Trial
- Michael Richards Won't Attend Mock Trial
- Argentina's Monaco reaches quarterfinals of Brasil Open
- Republican blasts security panel job for US Democratic congressman under investigation
- Korolyuk returns to Sharks
- Web Site Can't Sell Off Hilton Items
- Celebrity Stylist Sues Jamie Foxx
- Judge Releases Anna Nicole Smith's Will
- Web Site Can't Sell Off Hilton Items
- Malaysian leader says affirmative action program for Malays not permanent
- Malaysian leader says affirmative action program for Malays not permanent
- Kidd's wife accuses Nets star of 'serial infidelity' and abuse
- Lawyer: Doc's Treatment of Smith 'Sound'
- Karzai says Afghanistan will respond to Taliban offensives "with immense vigor and force"
- Celebrity Stylist Sues Jamie Foxx
- Michael Richards Won't Attend Mock Trial
- Web Site Can't Sell Off Hilton Items
- Former ruling party premier announces candidacy for Taiwanese presidency
- Former ruling party premier announces candidacy for Taiwanese presidency
- In US southern stops, Obama cheers diversity and Giuliani woos conservatives
- Michael Richards Won't Attend Mock Trial
- Michael Richards will not attend mock trial with blacks from his comedy-club rant
- Malaysian leader says affirmative action program for Malays not permanent
- Chinese AIDS activist says government relents, allows her to visit U.S.
- Chinese AIDS activist says government relents, allows her to visit U.S.
- Malaysian leader says affirmative action program for Malays not permanent
- US officials worry underage youth could access Anheuser-Busch's beer-themed Web site
- Mickelson, Harrington tied for lead at Riviera
- Prosecutor agrees to let Innocence Project review inmates' DNA requests
- Former ruling party premier announces candidacy for Taiwanese presidency
- Eek!: Men Flee After Seeing 'Giant Rat'
- British Soldier's Postcard 92 Years Late
- Infants form memories early in life, but also forget
- Police Issue Warrant in Wiesel Attack
- Songwriter Ray Evans Dies in LA at 92
- Ray Evans, who wrote 'Mona Lisa,' 'Silver Bells' and other standards, dies at 92
- Dew delays start of India-Sri Lanka cricket match
- Dew delays start of India-Sri Lanka cricket match
- Colombia's foreign minister says she won't resign despite brother's arrest
- US general says troops need to stay in Afghanistan
- Pressel seeking first win at SBS Open
- Michael Richards Won't Attend Mock Trial
- Rehab Reports Swirl for Britney Spears
- Chinese AIDS activist says government relents, allows her to visit U.S.
- In Singapore, lawmakers sing alongside "God of Fortune" to welcome the Lunar New Year
- Australia's Olympic athletes to be immunized ahead of Beijing Games
- Australia's Olympic athletes to be immunized ahead of Beijing Games
- N.C. Jail Guard Claims $74.5M Lottery
- Dominican prostitutes, facing AIDS crisis, test experimental vaccine
- India wins toss, elects to field in 4th one-dayer
- India wins toss, elects to field in 4th one-dayer
- Plans to Translate Princess Bio Canceled
- Costa Rica, Panama win in Central American Cup semifinals
- Hank Williams Jr. Files for Divorce
- Ruutu leads surging Penguins
- Hank Williams Jr. files for divorce from his 4th wife
- Hank Williams Jr. Files for Divorce
- Hank Williams Jr. Files for Divorce
- 'Dog' Loses Extradition Battle in Mexico
- Kidman Praises UNIFEM, U.N. Trust Fund
- Roddick survives to advance to SAP Open semifinals
- Environmental projects may not benefit from US Gulf state oil windfalls
- Bush administration believes change in Cuba will come after Castro's death
- Bill Clinton uses political skills behind the scenes to help wife's presidential run
- Songwriter Ray Evans Dies in LA at 92
- US Senate to hold test vote on Iraq troop increase after House passes symbolic rejection
- Alfred Desio, innovative tap dancer, dies at 74 in Los Angeles
- Trio share 3rd-round lead at Kooyonga
- Trio share 3rd-round lead at Kooyonga
- Mormon-affiliated university Brigham Young blocks YouTube access for students
- Yoko Ono's driver pleads guilty in New York to attempted grand larceny
- Trio share 3rd-round lead at Kooyonga
- Trio share 3rd-round lead at Kooyonga
- Stallone Detained at Sydney Airport
- Trio share 3rd-round lead at Kooyonga
- Trio share 3rd-round lead at Kooyonga
- Stallone Detained at Sydney Airport
- Sylvester Stallone detained by Australian customs official at Sydney airport
- Roddick survives to advance to SAP Open semifinals
- Roberts, Heil win world cup freestyle events
- Roberts, Heil win world cup freestyle events
- India vs. Sri Lanka scores
- Super 14: Hurricanes beat Blues 23-22
- Super 14: Hurricanes beat Blues 23-22
- Japanese ultra-leftists claim responsibility for blasts near US base, police say
- Up to 40 prisoners escape from jail in East Timor
- Hurricanes ends Blues' unbeaten run
- Hurricanes ends Blues' unbeaten run
- Songwriter Ray Evans Dies in LA at 92
- Judge Releases Anna Nicole Smith's Will
- Bald Britney Appears at LA Tattoo Parlor
- Bald Britney Appears at LA Tattoo Parlor
- N.M. Orders 500 Talking Urinal Cakes
- Bald Britney Gets New Tattoo in L.A.
- Judge Releases Anna Nicole Smith's Will
- Pakistan offers job to man who tried to sell child to support others
- Bald Britney Gets New Tattoo in L.A.
- Bald Britney Spears sits for new ink at California tattoo parlor
- Judge Releases Anna Nicole Smith's Will
- Rights group urges Philippine gov't to drop sedition charges against journalists
- Up to 40 prisoners escape from jail in East Timor
- Chinese hit the road for annual New Year mass migration
- Hollywood stars gather in Uganda for premiere of 'The Last King of Scotland'
- Canadians dominate world cup snowboard cross event
- Kidman Praises UNIFEM, U.N. Trust Fund
- Matt leads first run of slalom
- 'Last King' to Premiere in Uganda
- IOC delegation praises Pyeongchang bid
- IOC delegation praises Pyeongchang bid
- Sri Lanka scores 259 after top order collapse in deciding match
- Matt leads first slalom run as several favorites falter
- Sonia Gandhi lays foundation stone to kick-start modernization of New Delhi airport
- China says it will tighten controls on nuclear technology exports
- Matt leads first slalom run as several favorites falter
- Russian experts quarantine Moscow suburb as experts check for possible deadly bird flu strain
- Sonia Gandhi lays foundation stone to kick-start modernization of New Delhi airport
- Super 14: Brumbies edge Reds in lowest-scoring Super tournament match
- Super 14: Brumbies edge Reds in lowest-scoring Super tournament match
- Super 14: Brumbies edge Reds in lowest-scoring Super tournament match
- Counting Crows Singer Starts Label
- Hurricanes ends Blues' unbeaten run, ACT beats Reds in history-making match
- Hurricanes ends Blues' unbeaten run, ACT beats Reds in history-making match
- Thousands expected to protest U.S. base expansion in northern Italian city
- India vs. Sri Lanka scores
- Athens 200-meter gold medalist Crawford wins 100 meters in Australia
- Serb official: U.N. plan for Kosovo stands no chance at Security Council
- Filipino Minoza storms ahead in rain-affected Indonesian Open
- Filipino Minoza storms ahead in rain-affected Indonesian Open
- Counting Crows Singer Starts Label
- Sylvester Stallone says Sydney detention is misunderstanding
- Sylvester Stallone says Sydney detention is misunderstanding
- Bald Britney Gets New Tattoo in L.A.
- Matt wins slalom title
- India beats Sri Lanka by 7 wickets to clinch series
- India beats Sri Lanka by 7 wickets to clinch series
- Title holder Santangelo storms into final
- Title holder Santangelo storms into final
- Mexican Businessmen Break Kebab Record
- Free Coffee Offered for Info on Robber
- Matt wins his second slalom title
- Free Coffee Offered for Info on Gunman
- Alpine Skiing World Championships Medalists
- Eto'o left off Barcelona squad
- Matt wins his second slalom title
- France's Chirac inducts Clint Eastwood into Legion of Honor
- Thousands expected to protest U.S. base expansion in northern Italian city
- French tennis federation president Bimes charged with breach of trust
- Matt wins his second slalom title
- Counting Crows singer Adam Duritz starts record label with pair of acts found on MySpace
- Russian experts quarantine Moscow suburb as experts check for bird flu strain
- More than a year after death, man found in front of his TV
- France's Chirac Decorates Clint Eastwood
- Rijkaard to stay with Barcelona
- Zoeggeler clinches overall title by winning last race
- Mauresmo reaches final; needs one more victory for diamond racket
- Senate set to vote Saturday on Iraq troop buildup
- U.S. State Department official meets with Abbas, to discuss Hamas-Fatah coalition
- Friedel's saves earn Blackburn 0-0 draw at Arsenal
- Matt wins his second slalom title
- Albanian political parties hold closing rallies ahead of local polls
- NATO troops mistakenly shoot dead an Afghan man
- Bush pledges to work with Democrats on health care proposal
- Friedel's saves earn Blackburn 0-0 draw at Arsenal
- Nakamura stars in Celtic's 2-1 win at Aberdeen
- Hollywood stars gather in Kampala for Uganda premiere of 'The Last King of Scotland'
- Baghdatis beats Nieminen to reach Open 13 final
- Hirvonen retains lead over Gronholm after second leg
- Unseeded Shvedova to meet title holder Santangelo in final
- Unseeded Shvedova to meet title holder Santangelo in final
- Unseeded Shvedova to meet title holder Santangelo in final
- Carter disqualified from 400 meters at indoor meet
- German transport minister proposes tax breaks for 'green' cars
- U.S. Democratic lawmaker says Iraq resolution just beginning of efforts to 'right this ship'
- Bekele sets world best for indoor 2,000 meters
- Ronaldo scores twice as Milan beats Siena 4-3; Inter defeats Cagliari 1-0 for 16th-straight win
- Eastwood Receives French Legion of Honor
- 4-legged duck puts best foot forward in Britain
- Judge Releases Anna Nicole Smith's Will
- Kiriasis beats Rohbock as bob season titles go down to wire
- Anna Nicole's Will Leaves More Questions
- Rocca ending season early for surgery
- Bald Britney Gets New Tattoo in L.A.
- Serie A Summaries
- Japanese star had his doubts about Eastwood's 'Iwo Jima'
- Blurring the line in the bleak sands of Iwo Jima
- Clint Eastwood the director is making classic films and loving it
- Lemon-lime punch
- Infuse a winter's meal with the exotic appeal of Meyer lemons and kaffir lime leaves
- Attractive beef in lettuce puffs, yummy fried rice help welcome Chinese New Year
- Chen hands out red envelopes to supporters
- Traffic flow is smooth for Sunday
- Chen celebrates his birthday in Tainan
- Ronaldo scores twice as Milan beats Siena 4-3; Inter defeats Cagliari 1-0 for 16th-straight win
- Miller tweaks knee in slalom, ending his world championships
- Bekele sets world best for indoor 2,000 meters
- Matt wins his second slalom title in dominating fashion
- Matt wins his second slalom title in dominating fashion
- British firm will not receive new contract to manage Guyana's water sector
- Stars attend Uganda premiere of 'The Last King of Scotland'
- Fugitive Colombian congressman reportedly seeking asylum in Germany
- Clinton argues ending Iraq war more important than repudiating her 2002 vote
- Nakamura stars in Celtic's 2-1 win at Aberdeen
- Ronaldo scores twice as Milan beats Siena 4-3; Inter defeats Cagliari 1-0 for 16th-straight win
- Whitaker: Filming in Uganda Was Vital
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Baghdatis beats Nieminen to reach Open 13 final
- Bush administration believes change in Cuba will come after Castro's death
- Bundesliga Scoring Leaders
- Unions protesting Guinean president's grip on power fail to show at talks with government
- Team event to be moved to middle of next worlds
- Serb official: U.N. plan for Kosovo stands no chance at Security Council
- Wolfsburg scores late equalizer against Schalke
- Rice says U.S. debate over Iraq reflects doubts about prospects for democracy
- Utaka scores twice for Rennes in 3-1 win at Saint-Etienne
- Wolfsburg scores late equalizer against Schalke
- NYC Musical Jumps Between Lively Genres
- Super 14: Lions defeat Crusaders 9-3
- Thousands protest U.S. base expansion in northern Italian city
- Chinese film 'Tuya's Marriage' wins top award at Berlin film festival
- NYC Musical Jumps Between Lively Genres
- Friedel's saves earn Blackburn 0-0 draw at Arsenal; Reading holds Man United
- Michelangelo Had Private Room at Vatican
- Michelangelo Had Private Room at Vatican
- English Soccer Summaries
- English Soccer Capsules
- English Premier League Goalscorers
- Fire nearly extinguished at Texas refinery after explosion
- Chinese film 'Tuya's Marriage' wins top award at Berlin film festival
- Prescription Drugs Part of Hollywood
- Chinese film 'Tuya's Marriage' wins top award at Berlin film festival
- Regional envoy calls for peaceful solution in Guinea amid martial law, delayed talks
- Ferrero, Chela adavnce in Costa do Sauipe; Calleri upset
- Chinese Film Wins Top Award in Berlin
- French Nazi-era collaborator Maurice Papon dies
- Finally some good news about Americans' knowledge of science, sort of
- McCain says no good options if Iraq strategy fails
- Mauresmo to win diamond racket if she beats Clijsters in final
- Contemporary Art Museum Opens in Detroit
- Famed Shanghai Museum Opens U.S. Exhibit
- Senate gridlocks on Iraq war resolution passed by House
- Super 14: Sharks defeat Otago Highlanders 23-16
- Madureira ousts Botafogo from semifinals of Guanabara Cup
- Toronto headed to Italy, Spain for training camp
- Dutch-owned Stop & Shop says union agrees to talk next week in U.S.
- Untested Montoya ready for Daytona 500 debut