英文新聞列表 English News List
- Profit at Japan's Sharp rises 8.5 percent on brisk TV, mobile phone sales
- Indonesia, Pakistan say Muslim nations must unite to end Mideast violence
- China's benchmark stock index tumbles 4.9 percent, biggest 1-day loss in 8 months
- Japan to cut Atlantic bluefin tuna catch by 23 percent
- Tendulkar slams 41st one-day century to boost India
- Allianz SE estimates claims of euro350 million from storm that hit Europe
- President: Communist rebels, Philippine soldiers both involved in political killings
- Bruce Willis Settles Extortion Lawsuit
- U.K. Steelmaker Corus recommends Tata Steel takeover bid
- German 2006 retail sales little changed over 2005
- China's shares benchmark, Shanghai Composite Index, falls 4.9 percent
- NYSE, Tokyo exchange poised to detail far-reaching alliance
- Honda reports quarterly profit rose 8.8 percent, raises full-year earnings forecast
- Fiat CEO to hold news conference after unveiling new Bravo model
- Vodafone says 3Q revenue rose 5.1 percent after adding 8.7 million customers
- German unemployment rate rises to 10.2 percent
- Japanese stocks drop as Sony, Nikko Cordial slide
- Greece, Italy to sign cooperation agreement on gas pipeline
- South Korean stocks fall on declines in utilities; won gains
- Hong Kong movie stars back criminal ban of paparazzi reporting
- Hingis advances at Pan Pacific Open
- Philippine shares rise for 3rd day on optimism about economic growth
- Toshiba profit more than triples on healthy medical technology, power-generation unit
- New Zealand qualifies for under-20 World Cup
- Russian Cabinet approves draft bill on foreign investment in strategic sectors
- Russian Cabinet approves draft bill on foreign investment
- Bruce Willis settles extortion lawsuit against childhood friend, actor's publicist says
- Hayden backs Flintoff, defends sledging
- Japan's top mobile phone company reports 28.4 percent drop in quarterly profit
- France's Sarkozy denies police ordered to investigate presidential rival
- Fortum says 4Q profit rose 6 percent on higher power prices
- Pro-democracy candidate says he will make history running in Hong Kong election
- Philippines says economy expanded 5.4 percent in 2006, below government target
- Czech ski jumper Jan Mazoch moves to Czech hospital to continue recovery
- Sony seeks to break even in gaming next fiscal year, looks at further price cuts
- Euro inflation stable at 1.9 percent in January as jobless rate hits record low
- Hingis advances to Pan Pacific Open quarterfinals
- NY Lawmaker Wants Models' Weight Guide
- Asia-Pacific airlines report 4.7 percent growth in 2006 passenger figures
- Asia-Pacific airlines report 4.7 percent growth in 2006 passenger figures
- Hong Kong shares drop, led by heavyweights on profit taking
- New York lawmaker wants to establish weight standards, guidelines for young fashion models
- Liverpool cleared to sign Mascherano
- Manning savors shot at the title
- Toshiba, Sharp weather price pinch to post profits, Fujitsu stumbles
- Vivendi 4th-quarter revenues rise slightly as mobile and music sales slip
- Bode Miller secures slalom spot on U.S. team, coach says
- Former Israeli justice minister convicted of forcibly kissing young woman
- India's central bank hikes short-term lending rate to curb inflation
- Germany's constitutional court rules inheritance tax laws must be changed by end of 2008
- India's central bank hikes short-term lending rate to curb inflation
- India defeats West Indies by 160 runs, wins series 3-1
- Indonesian shares drop amid declines in regional markets
- China orders drug company to stop operations amid spreading bribery scandal
- BSkyB 2nd-quarter profits dip as it spends more promoting its broadband services
- India vs. West Indies scores
- Russian president warns of threat of extremist, ethnic ideology
- Japanese megabanks Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho post lower profits
- Fiat CEO: With new Bravo model Fiat launches offensive in the C segment
- EU opens legal procedure against Spain to ensure it lifts key conditions on E.On-Endesa deal
- India rides on Tendulkar century to win by 180 runs, clinch series
- U.S. dollar mixed, gold steady in European morning trading
- Heynckes leaves as coach of Moenchengladbach
- German government raises 2007 economic growth forecast to 1.7 percent
- German unemployment rate rises in January, but falls in seasonally adjusted terms
- EU debate on trans-Atlantic passenger data deal will center on respect for privacy
- EU moves closer to legal action against Italy on highway deal
- Leader of far-right faction in European Parliament says criticism is "absurd"
- EU opens legal procedure against Spain to ensure it lifts key conditions on E.On-Endesa deal
- Japan's financial watchdog orders Mitsubishi UFJ Securities to improve governance
- Japan's financial watchdog orders Mitsubishi UFJ Securities to improve governance
- Singapore shares end lower, Keppel rises on record profit
- Hawaii lawmakers consider bill allowing gay couples civil union status
- All Nippon Airways quarterly net profit falls 8.5 percent due to high fuel costs
- Serbia should cut ties with states recognizing independent Kosovo, premier's party says
- Malaysian shares rise on sustained foreign buying
- Asian markets fall as Chinese shares tumble nearly 5 percent; Nikkei off 0.6 percent
- Indonesia to fight bird flu through forced culling of chickens in capital
- British lawmakers warn against boycott of Hamas-led Palestinian government
- Eli Lilly reports lower fourth-quarter profit
- Time Warner's 4Q profit rises on sale of AOL busineses in Europe, cable deal
- CBOT Holdings posts better-than-expected profit for 4th quarter
- French Health Minister Seeks Nap Study
- EU finds 'major' antitrust problems with banking, credit and debit cards
- Heidelberger Druckmaschinen says 9-month profit more than doubled
- London's FTSE-100 index down 15.3 points at 6,226.7 at midday
- Antofagasta says copper production fell, but beat its forecast
- Kambala suspended after failing doping test
- Indian shares slip, Tata Steel tumbles on Corus acquisition
- Tajik state natural gas distributor restricts supplies nationwide due to debts
- Euro slips against U.S. dollar before Fed rate decision
- Polish court clears former premier Jozef Oleksy of trying to hide communist collaboration
- Polish central bank keeps interest rates steady
- Russian tycoon to buy business partner's stake in OAO Norilsk Nickel
- Western Japan poultry infected with deadly H5N1 bird flu strain, official says
- Anti-corruption body asks Croatian PM to list his valuable watches, explain their origins
- Portuguese clubs look to South American market for new players
- Czech opposition demands emergency parliamentary session to discuss U.S. missile defense
- Former USOC executive in running for international baseball presidency
- Former Enron exec reports to prison for 37-month sentence
- Eastman Kodak posts 4Q profit of $16 million
- Ireland, France expected to chase title despite Wilkinson's return
- Boeing 4th-quarter earnings more than double on strong commercial plane business
- Vodafone says 3rd-quarter revenue rose 5.1 percent after adding 8.7 million customers
- German government raises economic outlook, seasonally adjusted unemployment drops
- Streisand Gives $10,000 to Minn. School
- Bangladesh cricket team leaves on 10-day Zimbabwe tour
- Indonesia to declare bird flu a national disaster
- Udinese signs Zapotocny
- Qatari foreign minister seeks South Korean investment for development projects
- Bild says Bayern and Magath parting company immediately
- Boeing 4th-quarter earnings more than double on strong commercial plane business
- Williams sisters to conduct tennis clinics for poor youngsters in Jamaica
- Sen. Biden enters US presidential race touting foreign policy experience
- Time Warner's 4Q profit rises on sale of AOL businesses in Europe, cable deal
- Clijsters pulls out of Paris indoor because of bad hip
- BSkyB 2nd-quarter profits dip as it spends more promoting its broadband services
- Kidnapping plot uncovered in Britain; 8 men arrested on terrorism charges
- Eastman Kodak posts 4Q profit of $16 million
- Croatian ex-premier says he has cancer, will withdraw from politics until he recovers
- Hynix Semiconductor says 4th-quarter profit rose 35 percent on chip demand
- Kidnapping plot uncovered in Britain; 8 men arrested on terrorism charges
- Game News: `Warcraft' Grows; Pope Opines
- Hugo Boss says 2006 profit rose 19 percent after company boosted sales
- Oil prices drop ahead of U.S. inventory report, balance previous day's gains
- Vid-Game: `Metal Slug' Revives Classic
- Sidney Sheldon, who found success writing novels after Hollywood career, dies at 89
- US lawmaker says Pentagon's suspension of F-14 part sales falls short of action needed
- British lawmakers warn against boycott of Hamas-led Palestinian government
- U.S. gov't may scale back borrowing, possibly eliminating sale of 3-year Treasury notes
- Hilton Hotels 4Q profit nearly doubles, boosted by higher revenue per available room
- Iraq Study Group members say training Iraqi police just as essential as building army there
- Turkish novelist Orhan Pamuk calls off planned visit to Germany
- Japan's largest utility admits past data falsification at nuclear power plants
- Nigeria reports its first cases of bird flu in humans
- Turkish prosecutors charge 7th suspect in journalist's killing
- New York Times posts 4Q loss on big charge to reduce value of Boston Globe, other paper
- Best-selling author, playwright and producer, Sidney Sheldon dies in California at 89
- Britvic says 12-week sales up 4.8 percent over a year earlier
- Serbia should cut ties with states recognizing independent Kosovo, premier's party says
- Croatian ex-premier says he has cancer, will withdraw from politics until he recovers
- Sinn Fein chief says witnesses should tell police about IRA killers of Catholic man
- Amanresorts signs 30-year lease for Sveti Stefan island-hotel in Montenegro
- Nigeria reports its first cases of bird flu in humans
- U.S. says suspicions of North Korean money laundering strengthened
- US Airways chief won't pursue Delta if it emerges from bankruptcy
- Boeing 4Q earnings more than double on strong commercial plane business
- Construction spending drops 0.4 percent in December
- Tiger Woods back in Dubai for another Desert Classic
- U.S. ambassador to Turkey: Bush administration will oppose Armenian genocide resolution
- Woods: Beckham's move to L.A. could boost U.S. interest in soccer
- Sinn Fein chief says witnesses should tell police about IRA killers of Catholic man
- Chavez to assume powers to remake Venezuelan society by decree
- Czech opposition demands emergency parliamentary session to discuss U.S. missile defense
- Billy Joel to release single honoring his 'East End Girl'
- Billy Joel Writes Song About New Wife
- Russian cultural watchdog seizes art items which may have been stolen from Turkey
- U.S. stocks narrowly mixed following Boeing profit report
- Altria Group plans to spin off of rest of Kraft Foods stake to shareholders
- Yankee Stadium to host 2008 All-Star game
- Students, academics protest education changes in Athens, Thessaloniki
- Protesters attack police van in southeastern Nepal, killing officer
- Two Romanian workers detained in Iraq by coalition forces
- Bayern fires Magath, brings back Hitzfeld
- Nancy signs goalkeeper Gregorini and striker Fortune
- Croatian ex-premier says he has cancer, will withdraw from politics until he recovers
- Treasury Secretary Paulson says China must accelerate the pace of currency reform
- EU: Europeans 'ripped off' by too high banking, card costs
- Real Madrid offers Cassano to Palermo
- Bonds gives Giants the right to terminate his contract in the event of an indictment
- Euro steady against dollar despite strong U.S. growth figures
- A sick Zherdev scores winner for Columbus
- Big increases in citizenship, other immigration fees planned
- Sportingbet says two more directors quit the company
- Defender Tixier joins Lens from Portuguese team Leiria
- Russian statistics agency: economy grew 6.7 percent in 2006
- Budaj stars in goal in Avalanche win
- Real Madrid offers Cassano to Palermo
- Ahn ends bad luck, but China extends gold medal charge
- Fiorentina sign Kusmanovic from FC Basel
- Training Iraqi police just as essential as building army there, Iraq Study Group members say
- Nobel Peace Prize nominations flood in ahead of Feb. 1 deadline
- Eto'o to begin training with Barcelona teammates
- Defense, government give closing arguments in Coke trade secrets trial
- Ralph Fiennes Visits India HIV Patients
- Kidnapping plot uncovered in Britain; 9 men arrested on terrorism charges
- Altria Group plans to spin off rest of Kraft Foods stake to shareholders
- Austrian capital secures ownership of 4 Egon Schiele works
- Czech opposition demands emergency parliamentary session to discuss U.S. missile defense
- Speeds go up at NASCAR test in Las Vegas.
- Greece, Italy sign deal on undersea gas pipeline
- Two streaks not worth comparing
- Brazil striker Ronaldo joins AC Milan
- Wizards' Arenas punishes Pistons with 36 points
- Sidelines
- In his ninth season, Manning can shake 'never' tag for good
- Relegations worries grow for West Ham after defeat
- Sharks can't hold late lead in setback to Dallas Stars
- In Brief
- Gates takes ribbing from Stewart on 'The Daily Show'
- Taiex declines following falls in China markets
- New Taiwan dollar advances 0.1% against greenback
- NYSE, TSE announce details on alliance plan
- Shanghai shares tumble 4.9% after market alert
- Chocolate maker shocked by blogger's poor reviews
- Some airlines quietly shelve kid discounts
- U.S. economy perks up and grows at 3.5% rate in final quarter of 2006
- India's Tata Steel offers US$12.2b to take over Corus
- Semiconductor Manufacturing posts net loss of US$15 million in fourth quarter
- Taiwan, Philippines tapping agri-business opportunities
- High growth in IT outsourcing foreseen
- Study says revenue from BI platform to increase by 10%
- In Brief
- Rights abuses hampering Fiji's return to democracy, group says
- Attacks targeting teachers intensifying in Thai south
- Captured Tibetans tortured by China's troops, escapee says
- Japan to cut Atlantic bluefin tuna catch
- Bangladesh poll officials resign over controversy
- Pyongyang eyes 2nd test if dispute not resolved
- In Brief
- Britain launches anti-whaling recruitment drive
- Ramon found guilty of sexual harassment
- Chavez set to assume powers to remake Venezuelan society
- Northern Ireland faces March deadline
- Correa mob storms Congress
- Somalia starts implementation of martial law
- A crisis of courage
- Regional security needs collective value alliances
- Struggling to be white in Africa
- Italian art sleuth looks for lost Da Vinci masterpiece
- Blacks debate fate of landmarks
- Cocaine is king on Nicaragua's Caribbean coast
- DPP expresses support for textbook changes while KMT criticizes new plan
- Plans to open to PRC tourists seen on track
- Experts voice their displeasure over top hotels' 'Buddha' dishes
- In Brief
- Cold front to bring more pollutants to Taiwan, says EPA
- BCC asked to return radio frequencies
- Premier calls for KMT not to block budget bill
- Tsai welcomes passage of refugee draft
- PRC's fighter program will fuel regional arms race, says paper
- Adding holiday charters problematic, EVA states
- Election committee completes redrawing of electoral districts
- Sydney set to swelter in future
- Hopes are high PRC will rein in Khartoum
- Wang Ling-chiao held in Rebar investigation
- MOTC approves Taipei-Banciao high-speed rail section
- Lee takes swipe at DPP over independence issue
- Lights out for light bulbs in California?
- UK says its CO2 emissions flat in 2005
- French presidential candidates sign green charter
- Climate change doom reports don't stack up
- Norway minister in hot water for emissions pledge
- Taipei City health chief quits, citing disappointment at mayor
- Late entertainer Hsu's mother remembers her daughter
- Taipei health chief resigns, criticizes new mayor
- A trip to Lugang features temples to many gods
- First lady to be absent from from trial again
- Travel to Changhua County majestic, eduational
- Late entertainer Hsu had mulled a singing career
- Credit outlook for region's utility sector is stable to negative, says Fitch
- Evolutionary and revolutionary changes will drive opportunities in SME technology market, says IDC
- Number of mobile phone subscribers worldwide to climb to 3.3 billion people by 2011, says MIC
- Deutsche Bank favors technology, finance and under-valued domestic asset plays
- KaSaPi explores Yangmingshan
- OFWs in southern Taiwan celebrate Sinulog
- Pinoy Text Club
- Taiwanese tourists heading for the Philippines during the LNY holidays
- NCC to look into BCC deal
- Foreign ministry clarifies financial aid to Panama
- KMT lawmakers predict new districts favorable to major parties
- President approves military personnel shuffles
- Visit our homes and jobs, union tells presidential hopefuls
- Food and tobacco conglomerate Altria Group reports 4Q profit rose 29.3 percent
- All 5 election commissioners in Bangladesh resign
- President Bush aims at executive salaries in speech
- South Dakota state lawmakers introduce new abortion legislation with tight restrictions
- Team Gerolsteiner riders agree to DNA samples
- Congress grants Chavez powers to remake Venezuelan society by decree
- India's Tata Steel says Corus acquisition was strategic; deal's high cost raises concerns
- German agency confirms large number of missed drug tests
- Bank of America CEO predicts little chance of acquisitions in '07
- France wary of Italy threat in Six Nations opener
- Big British computer seller forsakes floppy discs _ for good
- Oliveira not moving to Madrid
- Russian Cabinet approves draft bill on foreign investment in strategic sectors
- Celtic agrees to terms with Hearts for Hartley
- European markets end lower
- British actor Ralph Fiennes visits HIV patients in Indian villages, speaks against stigma
- Brazil's Mineiro sings for Hertha Berlin
- Researchers stop studies in Africa and India after vaginal gels fail to prevent HIV infection
- WTO chief asks members to resume full negotiations on collapsed Doha round
- Ecuador refuses to recognize Occidental's arbitration claim
- South Korea remains cautious over North Korea nuclear talks
- Scientists see interrupting communication as key to fighting superbugs
- Defending champion Ljubicic advances to second round at Zagreb Open
- Altria Group plans to spin off rest of Kraft Foods stake to shareholders
- Biden enters presidential race touting foreign policy experience
- Berlusconi's wife demands _ and gets _ public apology from husband over reported comments
- Belarus' rights group says U.S., EU pressure has averted threatened closure
- Iran 2-3 years away from building nuclear weapon, expert says
- Argentina poised to sign repayment plan for defaulted debts to Spain
- Hamburg signs Schalke defender on loan
- Music Review: the Bird and the Bee
- Chris Daughtry Heats Up the Charts
- Oil rises on falling heating oil stocks, more OPEC cuts
- Real Madrid offers Cassano to Palermo
- Ecuador debt service cut in Correa's 2007 budget proposal
- California considers banning the common light bulb
- West Ham signs defender Matthew Upson from Birmingham
- Hamburg signs Schalke defender on loan
- U.S. losing out on international tourism; critics find government efforts lacking
- `Idol' alumn Daughtry is `doing all right' with smash CD
- Researchers stop studies in Africa and India after vaginal gels fail to prevent HIV infection
- Blair's office denies "whiff of Watergate" over cash-for-honors probe
- Barbra Streisand Gives $10,000 to School
- Food and tobacco conglomerate Altria Group reports 4Q profit rose 29.3 percent
- Romanova, 1992 Olympic 3,000-meter champion, dies at 43
- Barbra Streisand gives $10,000 to a performing arts school
- Smithsonian Exec Compensation Questioned
- Bausch & Lomb sees 2006 revenue falling below previous guidance on slow recovery
- After 19 years, amicable split for British band Beautiful South
- Upson moves to West Ham, Liverpool waits on Mascherano
- Big increases in citizenship, other immigration fees planned in United States
- Nasdaq founder Macklin dies at 79
- Spanish transfer window dominated by Ronaldo's move to Milan
- Paris' Pompidou Center eyes expansion to China as it marks 30th anniversary
- Ecuador debt service cut in Correa's 2007 budget proposal
- U.S.-Iran tensions could trigger accidental war, military and analysts say
- Parties Mocking Blacks Spark Outrage
- FIFA renews threats to Poland, Kenya over political interference
- Senator enters US presidential race, deals with controversial comments about rivals
- Swedish court rules tooth-cracking cookie a work-related injury
- France's blacks, long uncounted, want to flex political muscle with poll before elections
- Look for Wearable Styles at Fashion Week
- Republican lawmakers send letter to Bush on Chinese anti-satellite arms test
- Berlusconi's marriage turns into real-life soap opera
- Bush aims at executive salaries in speech
- 2 Bahrainis imprisoned for possession of political leaflets
- EU expects tough talks with U.S. on air passenger data agreement
- Style watchers look for healthier models and wearable styles at New York Fashion Week
- Justice Department to release court orders on spy program
- Lee aiming for success at Middlesbrough in second European stint
- Aniston says getting a nose job was the `best thing I ever did'
- WTO chief asks members to resume full negotiations on collapsed Doha round
- Beach Boys' Legal Battle Continues in LA
- BP to remove part of Prudhoe Bay pipeline to learn more about cause of partial shutdown
- Beach Boys' legal battle continues in Los Angeles courts
- Senator says Pentagon suspension of F-14 part sales falls short; plans to legislate a ban
- Brazil's Petrobras to spend US$1.2 billion on new oil tankers
- South Dakota state lawmakers introduce new abortion legislation with tight restrictions
- Olympiakos knocked out of Greek Cup
- Vatican defends choice of Doubleday as pope's publisher
- Style watchers look for healthier models and wearable styles at New York Fashion Week
- Eagles May Have New Album Soon
- Norway joins next phase of fighter jet program
- Britain uncovers alleged kidnapping plot that reportedly involved beheading Muslim soldier
- Cuba marks half-year without Fidel Castro in power by releasing new images
- 2 Bahrainis imprisoned for possession of political leaflets
- France's Sarkozy denies police ordered to investigate presidential rival
- Because of waning loan revenues, IMF advised to sell gold reserves to help meet expenses
- Senator enters US presidential race, deals with controversial comments about rivals
- Militant French farmer Bove says he will stand in France's presidential race
- Inter-American Development Bank OKs credit line to improve Argentine shantytowns
- Clinton cancels campaign visit
- Site Tabs Beyonce Top Fantasy Girlfriend
- Beyonce picked as top fantasy girlfriend, according to AskMen.com readers
- U.S.-Iran tensions could trigger accidental war, military and analysts say
- Nero's Golden Palace to Partly Reopen
- Even in San Francisco, porn studio's plans are too far out
- Tune to retire after 2007 season
- Adelaide Tambo, widow of ANC hero, dies, South African official says
- Congress grants Chavez powers to remake Venezuelan society by decree
- Auto parts maker Delphi talks with unions likely to go past deadline
- Kuerten put of Vina del Mar Open
- Celtic hires Hartley from Hearts
- U.S. diplomat supports military rescue of kidnapped Americans in Colombia
- Baghdatis reaches quarters; defending champ Ljubicic advances to second round
- Keith Urban to Hit the `SNL' Stage
- St. Mark's Bell Tower to Be Rescued
- Getafe crushes Osasuna 3-0 in Copa del Rey
- Hugo Chavez gets unprecedented powers in Venezuela
- Shares of Brazil's CSN soar after steel maker loses bid for Corus
- Keith Urban to hit `Saturday Night Live' stage next week, with Oscar nominee Forest Whitaker hosting
- Music Review: the Elders
- Oscar Ballots Are in the Mail
- German Soccer Summaries
- CBS Correspondent Makes Plea for Airtime
- Oscar ballots are in the mail for 79th Academy Awards
- Miss USA Tara Conner reveals she has used cocaine
- U.S. economy perks up and grows at a 3.5 percent rate in final quarter of 2006
- Starbucks earnings up 18 percent in 1Q as company open record number of stores
- Sydney FC sues Dwight Yorke over contract breach
- Michael Dell, founder and chairman, returns to CEO role at Dell; warns of 4Q shortfall
- Defense, government give closing arguments in Coke secrets case
- Study says polluting particles in air hurt women's hearts
- Gold and silver rally on fund buying, weakening dollar
- Couple charged in blackmail scheme against Spanish singer Sanz
- Hilton Hotels 4th quarter profit nearly doubles
- Hasselhoff Gets Campy in 'The Producers'
- U.S. losing out on international tourism
- NY Monks to Sell Bread, Cake on Internet
- Harley-Davidson workers in Pennsylvania reject contract and authorize strike
- Hasselhoff gets campy in Las Vegas version of 'The Producers'
- `Anon.' Chronicles Sexual Obsessions
- Episcopal diocese asks courts to evict breakaway congregations
- Citigroup CEO: Revenue will exceed expense growth in 2007
- Miss America TV Audience Shrinks, Again
- 9 suspicious packages planted around Boston in backfired marketing ploy by TV network
- CBS correspondent asked friends to help in getting Iraq report on the air
- CBOT Holdings 4th-quarter more than doubles on trading volume growth, higher exchange fee rate
- NYSE, Tokyo exchange announce far-reaching alliance
- Mayer and Garcia-Lopez secure quarterfinal berths
- Standoff between National Guard and outlaws on border rattles troops
- 9 suspicious packages planted around Boston in backfired marketing ploy by TV network
- Adelaide Tambo, widow of ANC hero, dies, South African official says
- Senator enters presidential race, deals with controversial comments about rivals
- Britain uncovers alleged kidnapping plot that reportedly involved beheading Muslim soldier
- South Dakota state sentor censured for misconduct after sharing bed with 18-year-old intern
- Roma beats Milan 3-1, advances to Italian Cup final
- Ford sees its Jan. sales down 20 percent, but says turnaround on track
- McCain backs away from statement that rebuked Iraqi government
- XM extends deals with Toyota, Honda for factory-installed satellite radios
- U.S. treasury secretary insists new high-level talks with China can succeed
- Cendant executive ordered to report to prison after losing appeal
- Mexico's finance department says economy grew 4.8 percent in 2006, fastest in 6 years
- New York Times writes down value of New England newspapers
- `Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe stirs storm with pics for stage strip in `Equus'
- 10 suspicious packages planted around Boston in backfired marketing ploy by TV network
- Zaragoza beats Barcelona 1-0 in Copa del Rey; Getafe, Deportivo also win
- Spanish transfer window dominated by Ronaldo's move to Milan
- Man United stays six points ahead of Chelsea; Arsenal reaches League Cup final
- Zaragoza signs Gustavo Nery on loan
- Arsenal scores late to beat Tottenham and reach League Cup final
- Brazil won't name Olympics coach until after Copa America
- Hibernian beats St. Johnston 3-1 to reach Scottish League Cup final
- Mexico tortilla march organizers sideline leftist leader
- Western Union reports 4th quarter net income down on charges related to First Data spinoff, revenue up
- Robles wins hurdles, Kallur wins hurdles, sprint events
- South Dakota state senator censured but not expelled after sharing bed with intern
- Arsenal scores late to beat Tottenham and reach League Cup final
- Ecuador debt service cut in Correa's 2007 budget proposal
- Yahoo to showcase other brands in hopes of bolstering its own
- U.S. diplomat supports military rescue of kidnapped Americans in Colombia
- World Cup ticket revenue surpass 2003 mark
- Sierra Leone says has yet to receive funding promised under Peacebuilding Commission
- Person close to Chandler family says deadline on proposal to buy Tribune extended
- SEC is aggressively pursuing options timing cases, chairman says
- U.S. says suspicions of North Korean money laundering strengthened
- Protesters attack police van in southeastern Nepal, killing officer
- Companies criticized in report for lack of disclosure on financial impact of global warming
- U.S. lawmaker wants trade talks with Malaysia scrapped over reported gas deal with Iran
- Suspicious packages planted around Boston in backfired marketing ploy by TV network
- Federal agency extends moratorium on nonfinancial bank applications for 1 year
- 7-Foot-9 Player Joins ABA Club
- Bush takes aim at companies' lavish executive pay
- U.S. losing out on international tourism largely because of airport hassles
- Republican senators want progress in Iraq within 9 months
- Emerging services aim to make cell phones much more dynamic
- AK Steel settles federal lawsuit over racial harrassment at Pennsylvania plant
- All 5 election commissioners in Bangladesh resign
- Defense says prosecutors overreached in AOL-PurchasePro trial
- China's anti-satellite arms test, continuing economic problem stir congressional anger
- Man, Yoda the Dog Travel on Riding Mower
- Syndicated columnist, noted Texas liberal Molly Ivins dies of cancer at 62
- Britain uncovers alleged kidnapping plot that reportedly involved beheading Muslim soldier
- Nigeria reports its first cases of bird flu in humans
- Suspicious packages planted around Boston cause scare in backfired publicity stunt by TV network
- Bush would cut thousands of richest U.S. farmers off from subsidies
- World's only flock of whooping cranes continues comeback in Texas
- Manor house in Dracula land lures lovers of rustic Romanian life
- Music cruises lure fans and bands
- Oscars tourism: Celebrity sightings and a hotel within gawking distance of the red carpet
- Kraft's 4th quarter profit falls 19 percent as it awaits Altria spinoff
- U.S. stocks close higher following Fed comments on economy
- Rice changes team, Fisher returns to old one
- California teacher fund settles fraud lawsuit against Qwest
- Bonds Lost During Ivan Returned to Owner
- U.S. Justice Department to release court records on spy program; lawmakers want more
- Police seek vehicular manslaughter charge against `Prison Break' actor Lane Garrison
- New York and Tokyo stock exchanges announce far-reaching alliance
- Tiger's absence won't spoil the party in Scottsdale
- Japanese stocks rise in early morning trade; dollar rises against the yen
- Japanese stocks rise in early morning trade; dollar rises against the yen
- Cabinet shuffle to follow former Israeli minister's conviction for sexual misconduct
- Nasdaq founder Macklin dies at 79
- Sen. Kerry Takes 'Extra Innings' Issue
- Japan's largest utility admits falsifying data at nuclear power plants
- Lawyers for Conrad Black urge judge to limit testimony at fraud trial
- Sao Paulo signs Real Betis' midfielder Jorge Wagner
- Indonesia to declare bird flu a national disaster
- Police seek vehicular manslaughter charge against `Prison Break' actor Lane Garrison
- Starbucks earnings up 18 percent in 1st quarter
- Houston Comets sold to Hilton Koch
- Government says it won't deport 11 Iraqis detained in northern Mexico
- Syndicated columnist, noted Texas liberal Molly Ivins dies of cancer at 62
- Judge overturns convictions of Enron broadband executive
- Senate foes of Bush troop buildup join forces, a possibly embarrassing mix for White House
- Australian class action suit alleges international airline freight cartel
- New study shows Exxon Valdez oil persists off Alaska coast
- California teacher fund settles fraud lawsuit against Qwest
- Ireland keen to end 21-year winless streak
- Wales seeking consistency in Six Nations
- Ashton looks to Wilkinson, Farrell, Robinson to boost ailing team
- Dolphin's Toy Mistaken for a Bomb
- Comedian Al Franken to run for U.S. Senate
- Suspicious packages planted around Boston in backfired marketing ploy by TV network
- Mexico tortilla protest sidelines leftist leader, calls for economic change
- Fed leaves interest rates unchanged for fifth straight meeting
- NY Monks to Sell Bread, Cake on Internet
- 7-Foot-9 Player Joins ABA Club
- Argentina to repay US$982.5 million (euro758.4 million) debt owed Spain
- Man, Yoda the Dog Travel on Riding Mower
- Hong Kong's leader says he will seek another term
- Japanese stocks rise in early trade; dollar slightly lower vs yen
- Botafogo beats Cabofriense 1-0 in Rio de Janeiro state championship
- Oil Search Ltd. abandons plans for gas pipeline from PNG to Australia
- Hugo Chavez gets unprecedented powers in Venezuela
- Boeing 4th quarter profit soars with robust commercial plane business
- Libertadores: Santos wins 1-0 at Bolivia's Blooming
- Vaughan, Anderson out of England lineup with hamstring, back injuries
- Police seek vehicular manslaughter charge against 'Prison Break' actor Lane Garrison
- Biden enters presidential race, deals with controversial comments about rivals
- Clinton cancels campaign visit because of relative's illness
- Barbara Eden remembers 'I Dream of Jeannie' creator Sidney Sheldon
- Lesbian couple registers as Mexico's first gay civil union
- Nets Unveil Senior Dance Group
- All 5 election commissioners in Bangladesh resign
- Florida Hunter Bags a Hermaphrodite Deer
- Suspicious packages planted around Boston cause scare as publicity stunt by TV network backfires
- Engine fire forces plane back to Tokyo; no injuries
- Mexico tortilla protest sidelines leftist leader, calls for economic change
- US House approves spending bill that includes increased funding for AIDS battle in Africa
- Syndicated columnist, noted Texas liberal Molly Ivins dies of cancer at 62
- Defending champ Haas beats Lu in three sets
- US congresswoman quits Congressional Hispanic Caucus in dispute with chairman
- N.Y. Monks to Sell Bread, Cake on Web
- Australian class action suit alleges international airline freight cartel
- Suspicious packages planted around Boston cause scare as TV publicity stunt backfires
- Bush, Democrats paint contrasting views of economy in lead-up to 2008 races
- Panama defeats Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 in friendly
- Suspicious packages planted around Boston cause scare as TV publicity stunt backfires
- Top adviser to Bolivia's Morales steps down to face charges in Peru
- China media seen as corrupt, but experts blame communist controls for skewing system
- Oil refinery fire kills 4 workers in western India; 18 others injured
- Engine fire forces plane back to Tokyo; no injuries
- Binge eating is America's most prevalent eating disorder, outpacing anorexia, study says
- Jakarta mayor claims victory against bird flu, but fowl still roam capital
- Jakarta mayor claims victory against bird flu, but fowl still roam capital
- US union still undecided about Mittal steel mill sale
- Apple revs up Mac attacks on Microsoft Vista in extension of popular ads
- Pakistan leader: No guarantee new initiative can solve Mideast crisis, but worth a try
- Oil refinery fire kills 4 workers in western India; 19 others injured
- Nepal government ministers, prime minister's staff ill with hepatitis
- Playing Detective With 3 DS Whodunits
- Australian opposition lawmakers to appeal to US Congress to help repatriate terror suspect
- US general who led Iraq war faces Senate scrutiny as anti-buildup resolution gains backing
- Fed's seven-month pause could turn into a much longer hold
- New H5N1 outbreak confirmed in chickens in central Thailand
- New H5N1 outbreak confirmed in chickens in central Thailand
- Protesters in troubled south Nepal reject government offer aimed at ending violent unrest
- Leafs surge past Rangers 2-1
- Rio Tinto reports net profit rise in 2006 of more than 42 percent, to US$7.44 billion
- Jakarta mayor claims victory against bird flu, but fowl still roam capital
- Police seek vehicular manslaughter charge against 'Prison Break' actor Lane Garrison
- Churches in Australia criticized for 'Jesus Loves Osama' sign
- Protesters in troubled south Nepal reject government offer aimed at ending violent unrest
- Mexico to play for pride in friendly against United States
- Libertadores: Sporting Cristal beats Mexico's America 2-1
- New owner swept up in Hoover's iconic brand, plans new products
- Dementieva advances at Pan Pacific
- Pro-Pyongyang newspaper says NKorea repeated demand that U.S. lift financial restrictions
- Bryant returns scores 43 points as Lakers down Celtics 111-98
- Suspicious devices planted around Boston in backfired marketing ploy; 2 arrested
- Apple Revs Up Mac Attacks on Vista
- Australian stocks rise 0.7 percent to record high on strong commodities, Wall Street gain
- Military may rule Fiji for up to five years, regional advisory group hears
- Apple revs up Mac attacks on Microsoft Vista in extension of popular ads
- 2 Pakistani men arrested for allegedly bludgeoning sister and her lover to death
- Japanese stocks rise, led by Internet and communication stocks
- List of nominees at the 26th Hong Kong Film Awards
- Oil prices fall below US$58 a barrel on profit-taking
- Taiwan shares end flat as declines in paper sector offsets tourism gains
- New H5N1 outbreak confirmed in chickens in central Thailand
- Philippine left-wing group shuns probe into political killings
- Deutsche Bank reports net profit tripled in 4Q
- Third son of fugitive Taiwanese business leader arrested amid financial scandal
- Japanese police clamp down on North Korean drug smuggling
- Dollar rises in Asia ahead of G7 meeting next week
- Sweden, Canada eye role to bolster Philippines' peace talks with Muslim rebels
- Philippine shares rise for 4th day on news of narrower budget deficit
- Rio Tinto's 2006 net profit surged 42 percent to record
- Matsushita Electric reports 60 percent jump in quarterly profit
- U.S.-Iran tensions could trigger accidental war, military and analysts say
- Japanese stocks rise to 9-month high, led by Internet and communication stocks
- Shell reports earnings up 21 percent in 4Q, but sales flat
- Tokyo Stock Exchange in talks for alliance with Chicago Mercantile Exchange
- Japanese police clamp down on North Korean drug smuggling
- Hong Kong's leader seeks another term
- U.S. Senate poised to pass minimum wage rise; talks with House ahead
- China calls for space treaty following uproar over its anti-satellite missile test
- Russian Central Bank appoints new deputy chairman to replace assassinated banker
- Malouda urges slumbering Lyon to show more fight
- Spain's Banco Santander says 4Q net profit up 13 percent
- Rio Tinto's 2006 net profit surged 42 percent to record
- Turkmen court frees environmentalist, gives him suspended sentence: rights group
- 2 Pakistani men arrested for allegedly bludgeoning sister and her lover to death
- Opera diva tells Australian court of underwear concerns about pop singer
- Russian Central Bank appoints new deputy chairman to replace assassinated banker
- Webb tied for second after 1st round of Women's Australian Open
- France Telecom posts 4Q revenue rise, sees lower full-year profit
- Hamburg fires coach Doll
- Japan confirms virus in latest bird flu outbreak from H5 family
- Matsushita reports 60 percent jump in profit on robust sales of flat TVs, digital cameras
- Suez posts 6.7 percent full-year revenue increase
- China prosecuting Tibetan refugees who survived deadly clash with border soldiers
- Director Johnnie To is the man to beat at Hong Kong Film Awards
- Philippine shares rise for 4th day on news of narrower budget deficit
- TSE to decide on whether to delist Nikko Cordial in March; stock plunges 15 percent
- Big Baby Causes Sensation in Cancun
- TeliaSonera buys Danish telecommunications operator debitel
- AXA revenue up 10 percent in 2006 on life, savings boost
- Japan confirms virus in latest bird flu outbreak from H5 family
- Czech forward Lafata to move to Austria Vienna
- Russian president: Economy moving from stabilization to development
- Chinese computer maker Lenovo says quarterly profits rose 23 percent
- Sharapova overcomes shaky start to advance at Pan Pacific Open
- Officials express guarded optimism after U.S.-NKorea financial talks
- Ahold says fourth quarter sales fall 3.7 percent due to weak dollar
- Uzbek police release wife of opposition activist who intends to run for president
- Russian president: Economy moving from stabilization to development
- Bill Gates inaugurates European Microsoft Support Center in Romania
- FIS reschedules men's World Cup downhill event for Garmisch
- Japan confirms virus in latest bird flu outbreak from H5 family
- Russian president: Economy moving from stabilization to development
- BP agrees to sell U.K. refinery to Switzerland's Petroplus
- Norwegian unemployment rate rises to 2.3 percent in January
- Ukrainian airlines threaten to cancel all flights after jet fuel price hike
- Deutsche Bank reports net profit tripled in 4th quarter
- Dutch energy companies Essent, Nuon intend to merge into euro24 billion company
- Wanted: New face for men's Alpine skiing
- Madrid starts post-Ronaldo era
- U.S. military donates thousands of vehicles, weapons to Afghan army
- South Korean stocks rise after Fed decision; won gains
- Video-game developers, manufacturers, players to gather in Singapore in September
- Berbizier wants a competitive Italy
- Yankees excited about taking rivalry with Boston to Japan
- Sharapova overcomes shaky start to advance at Pan Pacific Open
- Euro down slightly against U.S. dollar
- China shares mixed as bargain-hunting halts decline; yuan hits fresh high against dollar
- Hong Kong shares rise sharply, led by property stocks as Fed leaves rates steady
- Hong Kong shares rise sharply, led by property stocks as Fed leaves rates steady
- Singapore shares rise to new high led by bank and property gains
- Air travelers begin paying controversial higher tax to leave the country
- Norwegian lawmakers nominate Al Gore for Nobel Peace Prize for climate campaign
- Oil Search Ltd. abandons plans for gas pipeline from Papua New Guinea to Australia
- Japan's largest utility admits past data falsification at nuclear power plants
- Former world featherweight champ arrested again
- EU says U.S. needs "more ambitious" farm subsidy cuts to make trade breakthrough
- Most Asian markets rally; Nikkei at fresh 9-month high, Australia, Singapore hit records
- EU says U.S. needs "more ambitious" farm subsidy cuts to make trade breakthrough
- Boston officials outraged over cartoon publicity ploy that sparked terrorism fears
- French leader says nuclear Iran not big danger, then retracts
- Putin opens annual news conference with praise of country's economic surge
- Norwegian lawmakers nominate Al Gore for Nobel Peace Prize for climate campaign
- Indonesia shares raise on hope over continuing cut in interest rate
- AstraZeneca reports strong 4th-quarter earnings, says pipeline needs to be strengthened further
- British police question Blair fro 2nd time in cash-for-honors probe
- Italian break up doping ring that imported substances from U.S. and Belgium
- Sony and BMG refile request for EU to clear deal
- British tycoon Branson sets up bank to store umbilical cord blood
- Hungary's public-sector unions call for 2-hour strike on wage demands
- Pressure is on Paerson at ski worlds
- Alpine Skiing World Championships Schedule
- Starwood Hotels 4Q profit rises 28 pct
- New "Harry Potter" book to be published July 21, author says
- Australia draws with Netherlands, wins four-match series
- Finnish paper maker UPM swings to profit in 4Q on higher prices, cost-cutting
- Marsh & McLennan selling Putnam Investments to Great-West Lifeco for $3.9 billion in cash
- New "Harry Potter" book to be published July 21, author says
- Mayor Bloomberg dedicates emergency rescue service center in memory of his father
- Indonesia develops bird flu vaccine, no word yet on when it will be available
- Mexico's tortilla price protests not a national crisis, top official says
- Dollar, gold mixed in European morning trading
- Three coaches depart in 24 hours, Hitzfeld returns to Bundesliga
- Ferguson convinced Manchester United edging further ahead of Chelsea
- Turks revisit an old question after murder of journalist: is there a "deep state"?
- Archer Daniels Midland 2nd-quarter profit jumps 20 percent on rise in revenue
- Final "Harry Potter" book to be published July 21, author says
- Indian shares rise, State Bank of India leads rally
- Indian shares rise, State Bank of India leads rally
- EU calls for overhaul of defense industry, blasts U.S. "protectionism"
- London's FTSE-100 index up 79.6 points at 6,282.3 at midday
- Author and billionaire square off in civil trial over the McConaughey-Cruz film 'Sahara'
- Oil prices rise above US$58 a barrel
- Inter, Roma meet in the Serie A; Ronaldo expected to make Milan debut
- British police question Blair for 2nd time in cash-for-honors probe
- Militant French farmer who ransacked McDonald's to run for president
- Arsenal's investment in youth pays off with spot in League Cup final
- Scotland aiming to translate Murrayfield form away from home
- Computer maker Lenovo says profits up but North American sales drop
- Boston officials outraged over cartoon publicity ploy that sparked terrorism fears
- English Soccer Fixtures
- How to combat climate change? Swedish CEO thinks he has solution
- Kuranyi recalled, Gomez gets first nomination
- Fight shaping up in Texas over proposed smoking ban in bars, restaurants, work sites
- Tokyo Stock Exchange in talks for alliance with Chicago Mercantile Exchange
- Hyundai Heavy Industries profits soar on pricier ship orders
- Raytheon earnings rose 32 percent on contract bookings
- Malaysia's Mahathir praises Thai leader for initiative to end southern violence
- Boston Officials Livid Over Ad Stunt
- Archer Daniels Midland 2nd-quarter profit jumps 20 percent on rise in corn-processing profit
- Ahmadinejad says Iran will celebrate 'stabilization' of nuclear program next week
- Yamaha Motor extends Rossi's contract through 2008
- Yamaha Motor extends Rossi's contract through 2008
- Luxemburgo pleased with Santos winning start in Copa Libertadores
- Manchester City lets Pearce take limited charge of England squad
- Italian medical board clears doctor who disconnected respirator of man who asked to die
- Greek government asks unions, employers to help catch tax evaders
- Personal savings in US drop in 2006 to the lowest level in 74 years
- U.S. criticizes Serbia's threats to cut diplomatic ties in case of Kosovo independence
- Deutsche Bank reports net profit tripled in 4th quarter
- French leader backtracks on Iran, says nuclear-armed Tehran unacceptable
- Jobless claims in US fall by 20,000
- Big Baby Causes Sensation in Cancun
- Turkish novelist Orhan Pamuk heads to U.S.
- Shell reports earnings up 21 percent in 4th quarter, but sales flat
- Real Madrid president boosted by legal ruling on election
- Archer Daniels Midland 2nd-quarter profit jumps 20 percent on rise in corn-processing profit
- International Paper swings to a profit, boosted by the sale of assets and other special items
- Mexico's tortilla price protests not a national crisis, top official says
- Ryanair wins Supreme Court case challenging pilots' right to union representation
- Boston Scientific profit drops on sagging stent sales
- Boston officials outraged over cartoon publicity ploy that sparked terrorism fears
- Coca-Cola to buy tea and juice maker Fuze Beverage
- Cisse recalled to France squad to face Argentina
- Police say most Japanese hot rodders now above 20 years old
- Police say most Japanese hot rodders now above 20 years old
- Explosion hits oil refinery in northwestern Turkey
- Starwood Hotels 4Q profit rises 28 percent, issues 2007 profit outlook
- Putin praises economic surge but says it has left many Russians behind
- EU clears Rusal, Sual and Glencore to form world's biggest aluminum producer
- China's Han adds Asian title to Olympic freestyle gold
- Toyota kicks off marketing for Tundra with Super Bowl ads
- 'Idol' Is Tone-Deaf in Los Angeles
- Comcast fourth-quarter profits nearly triple, but misses estimates
- Explosion hits oil refinery in northwestern Turkey, killing one
- Berbizier wants a competitive Italy
- EU clears Rusal, Sual and Glencore to form world's biggest aluminum producer
- Leader of Nepal's ex-communist rebels warns of 'peaceful revolt'
- British Cabinet discuss proposals for reform of parliament's unelected upper chamber
- Lebanon spent US$3 billion on debt interest in 2006
- Gareth Thomas in Wales starting lineup despite ban threat; no place for Henson
- Dutch energy company Essent to buy rival Nuon, form euro24 billion company
- Stocks move moderately higher following spending data
- China faces strong criticism from U.S. lawmakers
- Scruffy man told by politician to clean up and get job follows advice and finds work
- General who led Iraq war takes criticism from Sen. McCain
- Boston officials outraged over cartoon publicity ploy that sparked terrorism fears
- Finland's Outokumpu sees 4Q profit triple on strong demand, sale of tech unit
- Sen. Biden explains, apologizes for controversial comments about rivals
- US stocks move moderately higher following spending data
- U.S. judge rules that evidence seized from Hollywood producer cannot be used in Berlusconi case
- U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in January, trade group says
- Actress Says Ex-Boyfriend Stalked Her
- Moderate separatist leader in Indian Kashmir calls for withdrawal of Indian troops
- General who led Iraq war takes criticism from Sen. McCain
- Sen. Biden explains, apologizes for controversial comments about rivals
- Bruce admits misconduct toward doping officials
- Egyptian court to issue verdict Feb. 22 for blogger accused of insulting Islam
- General who led Iraq war takes criticism from Sen. McCain
- Heynckes said he received death threats before resignation
- Turkish novelist Orhan Pamuk heads to U.S.
- Apache 4th-quarter earnings plummet 34 pct on steep decline in natural gas prices
- Mexico tortilla protest sidelines leftist leader, calls for economic change
- No surprises in Portugal squad for Brazil game
- Tiger Woods off to a slow start in Dubai
- Coroner declines to rule homicide in post-Katrina hospital deaths that drew murder accusations
- General who led Iraq war takes criticism from Sen. McCain
- Archer Daniels Midland 2Q profit jumps 20 percent on corn-processing growth; stock soars
- Flyhalf Scanavacca to start against France
- French trade minister says concessions still needed for "balanced" Doha accord
- Nigeria chicken markets open a day after first human bird-flu death
- Schroeder defends Germany's foreign minister in case of ex-Guantanamo inmate
- Terry returns for Chelsea, but Mourinho waits on Cole
- Canada's Supreme Court rejects German businessman's bid to appeal extradition
- AstraZeneca reports strong 4th-quarter earnings, says pipeline needs to be strengthened further
- Tiger Woods off to a slow start in Dubai
- Tourist visa launched for cricket World Cup
- Archer Daniels Midland 2nd quarter profit jumps 20 percent on corn-processing growth
- General says Baghdad could be secured with smaller U.S. troop buildup
- Pakistani president returns home after visiting Indonesia, Malaysia
- Explosion hits oil refinery in northwestern Turkey, killing two
- Valero Energy reports lower 4th quarter profit
- Boston officials seek restitution for ad ploy that sparked terrorism fears
- Hanesbrands profit for quarter ending Dec. 30 tumbles 78 percent, on drop in underwear sales
- EU clears Rusal, Sual and Glencore to form world's biggest aluminum producer
- Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty says she was not a victim of racism
- British man convicted on race hate charges following Danish cartoon protest
- Boston Scientific profit drops on sagging stent sales
- Germany's E.On launches new electricity, gas retail unit in effort to boost competition
- Ukraine suspends imports of poultry from southern Russian region due to suspected bird flu
- Cisse recalled to France squad to face Argentina
- General says Baghdad could be secured with smaller U.S. troop buildup
- France heads into Italy opener with depleted team and dented confidence
- Lebanon spent US$3 billion on debt interest in 2006
- Boston officials seek restitution for ad ploy that sparked terrorism fears
- U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in January, trade group says
- Rebar founder & wife likely to be extradited back to Taiwan
- F4 Zaizai sends message: I’ll be there for Syu
- Driver of actress Syu Wei-Lun not allowed to leave country
- Deceased actress Syu's mother finds no fault with agent
- A rice pilaf rich with protein, fiber and iron
- Sow your oats in surprising new dishes to add more texture and flavor
- 'Prison Break' actor charged with manslaughter
- Dancing with the stars in a bittersweet fantasy
- Antoon Krings' garden of imagination
- Events
- Theater
- Concerts
- Live Music
- Clubs &Pubs
- Hotels
- Museums
- Galleries
- This Week's Picks
- Thank you ... and I deserve it
- Whitaker is learning to take the 'I' out of 'obsessive'
- However heavy it gets, wear a crown lightly
- Lust for power in the heart of darkness
- Russian greats
- Bonds gives Giants right to end contract in the event of indictment
- U.S. minors touts Chinese as tallest pro player to date
- Mourinho laments injury during win over Rovers
- Maple Leafs punish Rangers
- Warriors sink to new low with loss to Atlanta
- Airline shares up after news on charter flights
- New Taiwan dollar strengthens 0.3% as yen climbs
- Fed's 7-month pause could last much longer
- Nikko sees two-day drop of 28% amid fraud probe
- Paulson says he will push China toward more freely floating yuan
- Climate change an opportunity for business, Lehman suggests
- Utilities' credit outlook predicted 'stable to negative'
- Number of mobile phone subscribers expected to rise to 3.3 billion by 2011
- Positive return forecasted in '07 equity markets
- In Brief
- Suspect pleads innocent over island murder
- Pakistan's Musharraf lobbies Islamic nations to back his Middle East plan
- Sri Lanka blast kills one, a day after bloody bus bombing left 12 dead
- North Korea,U.S. discuss restrictions
- Hong Kong leader announces he will seek another term
- In Brief
- Argentines block land routes to Uruguay
- Kosovo's rival ethnic Albanians, Serbs wait in anxiety for U.N. roadmap
- Conte delegates some powers to new premier
- Somalis rally against foreign troops
- U.S. warns Iran to stop aiding Iraq insurgents
- Putin says no plan to orchestrate succession
- Mexico tortilla protest sidelines leftist leader
- Innovation and cooperation
- African stance against PRC's advance
- Lee's remarks merit review, not distortion
- Hells Angels say group being unfairly targeted after beaten woman found
- Women defense ministers chip at Latin America's macho image
- Attitudes toward homosexuality relax in China
- Malaysian Hindus skewer themselves in penance rite
- In Brief
- New facility to use deep ocean water to cultivate vegetables and flowers
- Local scientists turn to pigs for organ donations
- THSRC ticketing system criticized as being 'awful'
- CWB issues extreme cold weather alert
- NCC plans to investigate KMT's sale of radio station
- Author shares his journey to 'Damn Tropics'
- PRC war on Taiwan could end world's chip supply, official says
- Renewable energy target set at 12 percent, MOEA says
- First lady to miss court appearance again today
- Taipei to be divided into 8 constituencies for elections
- MND official says Taiwan seeking Japan military trade
- Donation to ally Panama above board, MOFA says
- TSU attempts to clarify Lee's remarks in 'Next'
- District redrawing favors ruling party, KMT, legislator says
- Chavez given unprecedented power
- Nigeria announces human bird flu death
- Peru exhumes bodies in bid to nab Fujimori
- Taipei health chief resigns, criticizes new mayor of city
- Singapore to hand over fugitive Wang, report claims
- Kaohsiung mayoral recount set for March
- China warns of disasters from warming Tibet plateau
- UK property sector tries to rise above flood risks
- Antarctic fuel spill after ship runs aground: Spain
- U.N. panel blames humans for warming
- Russia to analyse yellow-orange snow in Siberia
- Wang and wife likely to fly back to Los Angeles
- Fugitive couple reject extradition and fly back to the U.S.
- Fitch revises rating outlook on Far Eastern International Bank to stable
- POEA Governing Board relaxes age, training requirements but US$400 salary, no placement fee policy stays
- Global security software revenue will reach US$9.1 billion this year
- Worldwide information access with search technology market will grow 15 percent in 2007
- Manila sets up national manpower pool for returning OFWs from Taiwan
- JIL to expand reach in Taiwan
- Jesus is Lord Church to serve Chinese-speaking community (Part II)
- National Semiconductor acquires leading-edge data converter developer Xignal Technologies
- Taiwan state-run companies to change names
- Singapore confirms fugitive couple's departure
- MOFA denies setback in extraditing fugitive couple
- More than 70 lawmakers in debt
- Well-known actor caught using drug
- Government to spare no effort in hunting down fugitive couple: premier
- U.S. judge rules that evidence seized from Hollywood producer cannot be used in Berlusconi case
- Rockwell acquires Irish engineering firm ProsCon Holdings
- Family an important link for Rodney Atkins, in life and music
- EU says U.S. needs more ambitious farm subsidy cuts to make trade breakthrough
- Harley-Davidson shuts down Pennsylvania plant after union rejects contract, authorizes a strike
- UEFA chief executive Lars-Christer Olsson resigns
- Clumsy or candid? Chirac's offhand remarks on nuclear Iran spark guessing-game
- Natural gas falls on storage data, manufacturing report; oil prices also dip
- Venezuela's Chavez slams U.S. President George W. Bush on Iraq war, dismisses concerns
- Raytheon earnings rise 32 percent on contract bookings
- Sao Paulo signs Espanyol midfielder Fredson
- UEFA chief executive Lars-Christer Olsson resigns
- Boston officials seek restitution for ad ploy that sparked terrorism fears
- Air travelers begin paying controversial higher tax to leave the country
- London's FTSE-100 index up 79.1 points to 6,282.2 at close
- Two U.S. universities chosen by BP for partnership in alterative-fuels research
- Schroeder defends Germany's foreign minister in case of ex-Guantanamo inmate
- No surprises in Portugal squad for Brazil game
- Diva: Underwear Tossing Was Upsetting
- Budget airlines take root in Middle East
- Venezuela's Chavez slams U.S. President George W. Bush on Iraq war, dismisses concerns
- Inter, Roma meet in the Serie A; Ronaldo expected to make Milan debut
- Dutch conductor Jaap van Zweden chosen to lead Dallas orchestra
- British police question Blair for 2nd time in cash-for-honors probe
- British Cabinet discuss proposals for reform of parliament's unelected upper chamber
- UEFA chief executive Lars-Christer Olsson resigns
- Bahamas a Magnet for Celebs Seeking Sun
- Gareth Thomas to miss three Six Nations games for misconduct
- Technology Pioneers look to lead way in new biotechnology, environmental products
- Germany wins first team event at bobsled-skeleton World Championships
- Boston officials seek restitution for ad ploy that sparked terrorism fears
- Church of Cyprus raises its stake in island's Hellenic Bank
- Tiger Woods off to a slow start in Dubai
- Euro lower against dollar despite U.S. manufacturing contraction
- OSCE will not monitor this month's presidential election in Turkmenistan
- Top U.S. defense official calls China's anti-satellite test "unpleasant development"
- Comcast fourth-quarter profits triple, but misses estimates
- Finnish paper maker UPM swings to profit in 4Q on higher prices, cost-cutting
- European markets end higher
- Gareth Thomas banned from Six Nations games; no place for Henson
- Explosion hits oil refinery in northwestern Turkey, killing two
- Personal savings drop in 2006 to the lowest level in 74 years in U.S.
- FIFA allocates remaining US$1.44 million of funds raised for tsunami aid
- Scott Harrison released on bail on drug charge
- Ford's U.S. sales drop 19 percent in January, DaimlerChrysler's go up
- Miller to defend downhill title at world championships
- Wales seeking consistency in Six Nations
- Toyota's U.S. sales rise 9.5 percent; Ford's drop 19 percent
- International Paper swings to 4th quarter profit, boosted by special items
- General says Baghdad could be secured with smaller U.S. troop buildup
- Venezuela's Chavez slams U.S. President George W. Bush on Iraq war, dismisses concerns
- Gas Natural to withdraw bid for Endesa
- Vornado raises buyout offer to $56 per share for Equity Office
- Police search for man who gets day spa services, skips out
- Corporate default rates remain near historical low in 2006, S&P says
- Egyptian court to issue verdict Feb. 22 for blogger accused of insulting Islam
- Gas Natural to withdraw bid for Endesa
- Toyota's U.S. sales rise 9.5 percent; Ford's drop 19 percent
- Venezuela's Chavez slams U.S. President George W. Bush on Iraq war, dismisses concerns
- Valero Energy reports lower 4th quarter profit
- Northern Ireland politicians to gain speaking rights in Dublin parliament for first time
- General says Baghdad could be secured with smaller U.S. troop buildup
- 'You Made Me Rub Your Gross Feet'
- Gas Natural to withdraw bid for Endesa
- Starwood Hotels 4th quarter profit rises 28 percent, issues 2007 profit outlook
- Academy Sells Eakins to Help Keep Eakins
- New rules aim to strengthen oversight of futures exchanges, reduce conflicts of interest
- Crack Kingpin Guilty of Murder
- Pennsylvania Academy sells Eakins to keep Eakins
- Sienna Miller `can't Wait' to Have Kids
- Sienna Miller wants to be a mother
- Italian composer Gian Carlo Menotti has died, aged 95
- Gattuso extends contract at AC Milan to 2011
- Romanian defense minister stresses close U.S. ties during Washington visit
- Judge dismisses lawsuit by supermodel Rizer against financial institutions
- New York drug lord convicted of murder for paying to have rivals killed
- Reza Looks at the Nature of Theater
- Huge force assembling for security push, but will the Iraqis show up and fight
- Official: Venezuela complying with OPEC production cuts
- Oprah Helps Man Apologize for Murder
- Boston officials seek restitution for ad ploy that sparked terrorism fears
- Notorious NYC crack kingpin convicted of murder for paying to have rivals killed
- China's Olympic team trains with Chelsea
- Nestor Carbonell shows evil side in film 'Smokin' Aces'
- GM, Ford U.S. sales drop in January as Toyota sales rise 9.5 percent
- Senate leaders signal flexibility of need for business breaks in minimum wage bill
- New service lets car owners play location-tracking, theft-preventing Big Brother
- Review: New 'Ribbon' interface makes Office 2007 facelift more than skin deep
- Taking a cue from hurricane forecasts to plan for the next flu pandemic
- Gas Natural to withdraw bid for Endesa, opens door for E.ON
- California, Illinois university researchers to team in BP-funded clean energy search
- GM, Ford U.S. sales drop in January; Toyota up 9.5 percent
- Venezuela inflation rate rises sharply in January to 2 percent
- Cole expected to play again this season
- Crude oil falls after natural gas declines on manufacturing, storage reports
- Report says 81 journalists killed in 2006; deadliest year in a decade
- Gruber, Strobl take last super-G berths on Austrian squad
- Vincent a Bluegrass Favorite
- Huge force assembling for security push, but will the Iraqis show up and fight
- Eiffel Tower goes dark during 5-minute lights-off to call attention to climate change
- Eiffel Tower goes dark during 5-minute lights-off to call attention to climate change
- British police question Blair for 2nd time in cash-for-honors probe
- Official: Venezuela complying with OPEC production cuts
- GM, Ford U.S. sales drop in January; Toyota up 9.5 percent
- Opposition demands Canadian government reaffirm commitment to Kyoto
- University finds porn film was shot in its building
- Startups aim to use Web conveniences to make some aspects of business less work
- New rules aim to strengthen oversight of futures exchanges, reduce conflicts of interest
- Drug Kingpin Guilty of Murdering Rapper
- Chelsea confirms support for Mourinho, dismisses Lippi speculation
- Eiffel Tower goes dark during 5-minute lights-off to call attention to climate change
- Notorious NYC crack kingpin convicted of murder for paying to have rivals killed
- Bush proposes $2 billion for New York airport-rail link
- Video Ringtone Service Launches at Show
- Review: 'Factory Girl' a Standard Biopic
- Flu virus' coat may be key to human spread
- New handlers ready for Punxsutawney Phil, Groundhog Day
- Executive who oversaw Zune development plans to leave Microsoft
- Defending champion Ljubicic advances to quarterfinals of Zagreb Open
- US judge gives final OK to $40.3M Merrill Lynch settlement
- French trade minister: Concessions still needed for 'balanced' Doha accord
- Crude oil falls after natural gas declines on manufacturing, storage reports
- Israeli startup launches a new concept: the video ringtone for cell phones
- Amazon.com 4th quarter earnings fall due to tax expenses but are in line with expectations
- U.S. Senate panel seeks assurances they will be kept in intelligence loop
- Fund buying boosts gold, silver, while copper falls on Chile news
- Landing site for upcoming Mars mission not known
- Mexico passes law on violence against women
- Conductor Chosen for Dallas Orchestra
- Dollar little changed before U.S. employment data
- Dutch conductor chosen to lead Dallas Symphony Orchestra
- Bermuda sees 23 percent increase in tourist arrivals in 2006
- Vornado raises buyout offer to $56 per share for Equity Office
- Polish sports minister appoints new temporary chief of soccer federation
- Man Wins Fight With Vicious Pit Bull
- Electronic Arts beats estimates; net income drops 38 percent
- Scented oils in shampoos, lotions tied to rare, temporary breast growth in young boys
- La. Sheriff Puts Cameras Put on Tasers
- Government prepares for bird-flu pandemic, while drug makers eye their vaccine investments
- Michael Dell, founder and chairman, returns to CEO role at Dell
- Sevilla draws Betis 0-0 in Copa del Rey
- Bad Samaritan Helps Man, Then Steals Car
- Iowa Students Get Laundry E-Mail Alerts
- Senators unconvinced by Justice Department explanation of Canadian's deportation, torture
- Millrose Games throws big party for 100th anniversary
- New rules aim to strengthen oversight of futures exchanges, reduce conflicts of interest
- Thief Returns Purse, Seeks Forgiveness
- Marsh & McLennan sells Putnam Investments to Great-West Lifeco for $3.9 billion in cash
- 'Super Tonio' Causes Sensation in Cancun
- Archer Daniels Midland 2nd quarter profit jumps 20 percent on corn-processing growth
- Starwood Hotels 4th quarter profit rises 28 percent, issues 2007 profit outlook
- International Paper swings to 4th quarter profit, boosted by special items
- More than 100 passengers reported ill on Holland America cruise ship
- 2 Men Released From Jail in Hoax Case
- Inter draws 0-0 with Sampdoria, advances to Italian Cup final
- Schroeder defends Germany's foreign minister in case of ex-Guantanamo inmate
- Adidas shifting Reebok's brand identity beyond youth a year after $3.8 billion acquisition
- Haas, Spadea reach Delray quarterfinals
- Low savings rate could pose risk for baby boomers nearing retirement
- Stocks close higher following consumer spending data
- Starbucks on pace to meet goal of opening 2,400 stores this fiscal year
- Google 4th quarter earnings soar past analyst expectations, but stock droops
- Anheuser-Busch profits rise 31 percent in 4th quarter
- Electronic Arts beats estimates for 4th quarter on PS3 game sales; net income drops 38 percent
- Israeli startup launches a new concept: the video ringtone for cell phones
- Civil rights activist questions Biden about Obama remarks
- Judge orders Comair, pilots to delay contract deadline
- Inter draws 0-0 with Sampdoria, advances to Italian Cup final
- Ecuadorean government denies it has plans to dissolve Congress
- Banks across the country reissue credit, debit cards after hackers get TJX customer data
- PepsiCo unveils new marketing slogan, "More Happy" in leadup to the Super Bowl
- Britney, K-Fed continue joint custody of kids for February
- Inter draws 0-0 with Sampdoria, advances to Italian Cup final
- Amazon.com 4th quarter earnings fall due to tax expenses but are in line with expectations
- Senate panel seeks assurance they will be kept in intelligence loop
- In first large pandemic flu drill, US health officials practices for the 'Big One'
- Apple, Cisco return to talks in iPhone trademark lawsuit
- NY City Council Considers Halt to N-Word
- San Francisco mayor admits affair with aide's wife
- U.S. official says Washington willing to 'help' any Cuban transition
- Veteran Gets Cake After 50 Years
- Coroner declines to rule homicide in post-Katrina hospital deaths
- Venezuela's Chavez says state to take majority control of oil operations in May
- Bush urges parents to get children outdoors to fight childhood obesity
- Gap replaces leader at flagship chain
- Mexico enacts law on violence against women
- Libertadores: Parana beats Cobreloa 2-0
- Presidential allies win command of Brazilian Congress
- Ecuador's new leftist government rejects IMF review of its economic program
- Former Argentine navy officer testifies about 'death flights' during past dictatorship
- Auditors say budget delays pose `serious risk' to 2012 London Games
- Hastert released from hospital following gallbladder surgery
- Hicks bids to purchase 50 percent interest in Liverpool
- Apple's iPhone stirs up rivals, who question `revolutionary' claim
- Clint Eastwood to receive Motion Picture Association award
- India's Reliance Communications rules out aggressive bidding for rival Hutchison Essar
- Producer Laura Ziskin juggling 2 major productions: Spider-Man film and Oscarcast
- Lesbian couple registers as Mexico's first gay civil union
- `American Idol': Across the United States, the ear-shattering spectacle remains the same
- As Norah Jones comes of age, so does her artistry, as she shows more of herself on new CD
- Trade places with Taylor? Nah, `Idol' alum Daughtry is `doing all right' with smash CD
- Growing up in a musical cocoon, Vincent, 2-time Grammy nominee, now a bluegrass favorite
- Q&A: Best new artist nominee Imogen Heap talks about finding fame for her music through TV and film
- Family an important link for Rodney Atkins, in life and music
- Venezuela inflation rate rises sharply in January to 2 percent
- After war and repressive Taliban, Afghan art undergoes a revolution
- St. Louis poised for entertainment upswing
- Video game review: Playing detective with 3 DS whodunit video games
- Video-game review: `Metal Slug Anthology' revives old-school classic
- 'Vigilante' Farmer Faces Serious Charges
- Q&A: Katharine McPhee reveals her `girly,' pop side on new self-titled CD
- Bahama islands more and more a magnet for celebrities seeking sun and solitude
- Sirius stars turn out at satellite radio headquarters
- Files reveals struggles of magazine that published George Orwell and others
- Leader of Nepal's ex-communist rebels warns of 'peaceful revolt'
- Feds May Sue Over Film Promotion
- Film review: Avoid this movie. Why? `Because I Said So'
- Japanese stocks add to 9-month high; dollar higher against yen
- Whitney Wants to Speed Up Her Divorce
- Film review: Despite Miller's vibrant performance, `Factory Girl' is a standard biopic
- Leader of Nepal's ex-communist rebels warns of 'peaceful revolt'
- Ahmadinejad defiant in promises to push ahead with nuclear program
- Whitney Houston wants to speed up the pace of her divorce from Bobby Brown
- NZ Telecom chief executive resigns; reports rise in half-year profits
- NZ Telecom chief executive resigns; reports rise in half-year profits
- Senate votes to raise minimum wage to $7.25 (euro5.55) an hour over 2 years
- Russia's Putin criticizes U.S. missile defense plans, Western energy worries
- Liberia to ask visiting Chinese president for debt forgiveness, infrastructure
- World Economic Forum picks innovative companies as Technology Pioneers
- Opposition praises Italian government for U.S. base expansion, undermining Prodi
- California Attorney General seeks to settle emissions suit against automakers
- James Brown Partner Takes Case to Court
- Jury in conspiracy trial of former Coca-Cola secretary says it is 'hung'
- Huge force assembling for security push, but will the Iraqis show up and fight
- Chavez tells governor to back off nationalizing baseball team
- Japan's Nomura buys Instinet electronic broker for US$1.2 billion
- New Orleans levee repair work dangerously behind, official says
- Many wonder if Manning's antics are planned _ or just out of control
- Wal-Mart wants less nonrenewable fuel in its products
- Caesars: Celine Dion's Husband a Winner
- Baker, Winfield head off to Africa
- To show he is a `winner,' hotel releases casino losses of Celine Dion's husband Angelil
- Colombia's Uribe orders seizure of militia bosses' fortunes
- Woman Sues TV Bounty Hunter Over Injury
- Woman Sues TV Bounty Hunter Over Injury
- Venezuela's Chavez says state to take majority control of oil operations in May
- Guy Lafleur's 23-year-old son charged with armed sexual assault
- Hart tops crowded leaderboard at FBR Open
- Guy Lafleur's 22-year-old son charged with armed sexual assault
- Venezuela's Chavez says state to take majority control of oil operations in May
- WBC strips Nino of light flyweight title for testing positive for methamphetamine
- Former security adviser says war in Iraq a calamity that could lead to conflict with Iran
- Libertadores: Liga de Quito holds Tacuary to 1-1 draw
- Woman sues TV bounty hunter, charging he broke her neck apprehending her boyfriend
- Tokyo optimistic of progress at next round of NKorea nuclear talks
- Reports: Taiwan seeks repatriation of fugitive business leader from Singapore
- Cricket fans in the Caribbean snatch up tickets for World Cup
- Australia set to play Argentina in Melbourne in June
- Australia set to play Argentina in Melbourne in June
- Bush's choice for US spy chief tells Senate panel they will be kept in intelligence loop
- Court documents show Hearst considered selling California newspaper to MediaNews
- Japanese stocks add to 9-month high; dollar higher against yen
- U.S. maps worst-case, best-case scenarios on potential global flu epidemic
- Tokyo optimistic of progress at next round of NKorea nuclear talks
- U.S. sales of GM, Ford drop in January; Toyota up 9.5 percent
- Malaysia threatens to halt FTA talks with U.S. after call to scrap Iran deal: report
- Ponting out of Australian lineup; England wins toss and will bat first
- Lee Bergere, played Abe Lincoln in "Star Trek," dies at 88
- Abe souvenirs go on sale as Japanese PM's ratings sag
- Palm discontinues hard-drive-based LifeDrive PDA
- Thai airport chief says he quit due to stress amid turmoil over new Bangkok airport
- Wife of 'Grey's Anatomy' star Patrick Dempsey gives birth to twins
- Thai airport chief says he quit due to stress amid turmoil over new Bangkok airport
- China denies it's involved in arms race
- Hastert released from hospital following gallbladder surgery
- Chavez defends decree power as democratic, says Bush represents U.S. tyranny
- La. Sheriff Puts Tiny Cameras on Tasers
- Gonzalez reaches Movistar quarterfinals
- Japan's Nomura buys Instinet electronic broker for US$1.2 billion
- Blake advances with milestone victory
- Solva wins Santa Anita feature
- Thai airport chief says he quit due to stress amid turmoil over new Bangkok airport
- US congressional Hispanic caucus dispute boils over
- Director of 'Shall We Dance?' challenges Japan's justice system
- Tokyo optimistic of progress at next round of NKorea nuclear talks
- Top U.S. general says troops Bush ordered for Iraq are not all needed
- 'Don Vito' Hit With Sex Charge
- MTV's 'Don Vito' Margera charged with groping 3 girls, ordered to stand trial
- Hillary Clinton calls Iran a threat to U.S., Israel
- 'Flying eye' hospital trains Southeast Asian specialists in Malaysia
- India extends visa of exiled Bangladeshi Muslim writer Taslima Nasrin
- New Zealand redirects aid to Tonga, pushes for democratic reforms
- Former guerrillas still recruiting child soldiers in Nepal: Human Rights Watch
- Oil prices rebound slightly as cold weather in U.S. continues, traders watch for OPEC cuts
- Sharapova advances at Pan Pacific
- U.S. nuclear negotiator eyes real progress in upcoming NKorea nuclear talks
- New Zealand stocks flat as Telecom Corp. falls 1.4 percent
- BHP Billiton helps lift Australian stocks to record high
- Court rules against SKorean atomic bomb survivors seeking compensation from Japan
- Italian composer Gian Carlo Menotti has died, aged 95
- Lightning beat Hurricanes for 7th road win
- Ang Lee, brother launch plan to cultivate Taiwanese directors
- Notorious New York drug kingpin facing death after murder conviction
- Wade makes 41 points as Heat down Cavs 92-89
- Indian director Mira Nair says Hollywood's Johnny Depp is down to earth
- NTT reports 14 percent drop in April-December group net profits
- Lightning beat Hurricanes for 7th road win
- Japanese stocks add to 9-month high; dollar higher against yen
- Turkmen political prisoner in need of urgent medical help: Amnesty International
- Union strikes at a US Harley-Davidson plant; factory halts motorcycle production
- Hynix Semiconductor chief executive plans to resign
- Volvo profits rise 24 percent in fourth quarter
- 96 Australian parliamentarians ask US Congress to intervene for terror suspect
- Taiwan shares rise 1 percent on Wall Street gains
- Nissan's profit tumbles 22.6 percent in 3rd quarter on rising costs, softening sales
- Sharapova advances at Pan Pacific
- Taiwan court orders ballot recount in disputed Kaohsiung mayoral elections
- Australia set to play Uruguay, Argentina in June
- Nissan's profit tumbles 22.6 percent in 3rd quarter; cuts profit forecast
- Ericsson 4Q profits up 13 percent but lowers market outlook for mobile systems in 2007
- Lightning beat Hurricanes for 7th road win
- Chinese official attacks Bush over religious tone of anti-terror campaign
- South Korea, U.S. plan to meet discuss beef import issue next week
- South Korea, U.S. plan to meet discuss beef import issue next week
- Malaysia threatens to halt FTA talks with U.S. after call to scrap Iran deal: report
- Sharapova advances at Pan Pacific
- NTT reports 14 percent drop in April-December group net profits
- Joyce hits century as England posts series-best total
- Sharapova advances at Pan Pacific
- British Airways says 3Q profit falls 14 percent
- Consortium makes formal pitch to shareholders for US$8.6 bln takeover of Qantas
- Singapore deports fugitive Taiwanese businessman back to U.S.
- ADDS: Analyst comment, share price, dividend, FIXES end-date for fourth quarter graf 4.
- Turner CEO Apologizes for Boston Scare
- Macau bank says HSBC helped it authenticate U.S. dollar deposits by North Korea
- Macquarie Bank says bid to take over Germany's Techem has failed
- German parliament poised to pass health care reform bill
- Totebag Suit Against Angels Dismissed
- Three human rights activists detained in Bahrain, rights groups say
- Ericsson says 4Q profit rose 13 percent
- Super 14: Blues beat Crusaders 34-25
- Japanese stocks finish at highest in nearly 10 months, led by real estate, utilities
- 19 contract cholera in Zimbabwe capital: Radio
- Webb takes lead after two rounds of Australian Open
- Oil prices rebound slightly as cold weather in U.S. continues, traders watch for OPEC cuts
- Britain's Blair says some media reports on cash-for-honors probe 'completely untrue'
- Taiwan's state-run petroleum company to change name
- Philippine shares rise on favorable budget data and Wall Street's rise
- Law weakening president's powers in Ukraine comes into force
- Myanmar junta says Western allegations of child soldiers are untrue
- Hundreds protest after closure of factory that made Disney souvenirs in China
- Renault to sign deal expanding Moscow plant, citing soaring sales of Logan model
- Diplomats: Iran has begun assembling machines at underground uranium enrichment plant
- China could bid again for Winter Olympics
- Floods inundate Indonesian capital, swamping markets, hospitals, homes
- Japanese research satellite develops glitch in communications experiment
- U.N. envoy unveils Kosovo proposal, outlining supervised statehood
- Taiwan's state-run petroleum, shipbuilding firms to change names
- Private equity groups confirm interest in Sainsbury supermarket group; shares rise
- Reports: Fiji bans Australia, New Zealand prime ministers from visiting
- U.S. government agencies look into Siemens bribery investigation
- Sharapova, Hingis advance at Pan Pacific
- Musharraf says Pakistan-India relations have never been better
- Private equity groups confirm interest in Sainsbury supermarket group; shares rise
- Fiji, South Africa, New Zealand and Samoa top pools in Wellington
- Greece's opposition Socialists demand early elections
- U.N. envoy unveils Kosovo proposal, outlining supervised statehood
- Indian actor John Abraham plans to stick to offbeat movies
- Britain's Blair says 'wrong' for him to step down before police conclude cash-for-honors probe
- Euro little changed against U.S. dollar in European trading
- No mention of 'independence' in Kosovo plan, but guidelines for supervised statehood
- Dollar seesaws against the yen ahead of G7 finance chiefs' meeting
- Hong Kong shares up 0.7 percent, traders buy property companies
- Chinese shares tumble as key Shanghai Index drops 4 percent
- Law curbing Ukrainian president's powers comes into force
- Malaysian shares rise on construction sector gains
- Japanese research satellite develops glitch in communications experiment
- 2 Romanian workers detained in Iraq by coalition forces freed
- British Airways 3Q profit falls 14 percent; FY revenue forecast down on labor dispute
- Nissan's profit tumbles 22.6 percent in quarter as automaker cuts earnings forecast
- Volvo profits rise 24 percent in 4th quarter
- Personal insolvencies exceed 100,000 in England and Wales for 1st time in 2006
- Ford mulls US$1 billion investment for new factory in Thailand
- Woods shoots 67, still five shots off lead
- E.On to deliver final bid for Endesa to Spanish regulators
- South Korean stocks rise sharply as banks, exporters gain; won falls
- Greece's opposition Socialists demand early elections
- Nigerian voter registration scheduled to finish after multiple delays
- England finally takes win over Australia
- Ericsson says 4Q profit rose 13 percent
- Blair says 'wrong' to step down before police conclude cash-for-honors probe
- Kyrgyz authorities arrest alleged member of al-Qaida linked regional Islamic group
- Arcelor Mittal, Posco discuss establishing dialogue, seeking ways to cooperate
- New Handlers Ready for Punxsutawney Phil
- Singapore shares climb to record as Straits Times Index breaks 3,200
- Taiwan's Quanta Computer reports record 2 million notebooks shipped in January
- Prodi's defeat in parliament raises worries on stability of Italy's government
- 4,500 workers at South Korean factory in Vietnam go on strike
- Personal insolvencies exceed 100,000 in England and Wales for 1st time in 2006
- Woods shoots 67, still five shots off lead
- Thai airport chief says he quit due to stress amid turmoil over new Bangkok airport
- Magath turns down Hamburg coach
- U.N. envoy unveils Kosovo proposal, outlining supervised statehood
- Asian markets rally as Nikkei hits 10-month high and India, Australia reach records
- Ericsson says 4th-quarter profit rose 13 percent
- Harmony Gold says 4th-quarter profit surged, expects increase in ore grades
- Super 14: Highlanders edge Force in season opener
- Super 14: Highlanders edge Force in season opener
- Rolls-Royce says it won orders worth US$235 million with U.S. Air Force
- U.S. gives 8 attack helicopters to Pakistan, bolstering counterterror capability
- Dutch finance ministry says it won't oppose NYSE-Euronext merger
- Thousands of German Airbus workers protest over possible job losses
- German parliament approves government's flagship health reform plan
- James Brown Partner Takes Case to Court
- Syngenta says it will sell part of its Rosental site for 175 million Swiss francs
- London's FTSE-100 index up 43.8 points at 6,326.0 at midday
- Nacewa stars in Super 14 opener for Auckland, Force edged at home by Otago
- Blair says 'wrong' to step down before police conclude cash-for-honors probe
- Nissan's profit tumbles 22.6 percent in 3rd quarter; cuts profit forecast
- Winds threaten start of super-G at worlds, but organizers unconcerned
- Liverpool puts takeover talks aside to concentrate on beating Everton
- Morgan replaces injured Balshaw for Six Nations opener against Scotland
- Oil prices rebound slightly as cold weather in U.S. continues, traders watch for OPEC cuts
- Indian shares climb to new record; telecom, cement stocks lead rally
- Czech Social Democrats oppose deployment of a U.S. radar base near Prague, leader says
- Prodi's defeat in parliament raises worries on stability of Italy's government
- ABB says it plans to sell its U.S. unit Lummus Global
- Union strikes at a US Harley-Davidson plant as factory halts motorcycle production
- Police arrest suspect in small-town murder that shocked Spain
- Thai, Malaysian leaders to discuss asylum-seekers who fled to Malaysia
- Thai shares rise on expectations of interest rate cuts
- Government to send Gore's global warming film to every school in England
- Bilfinger Berger says it won a euro100 million order with Lufthansa
- Miller looks favored for super-G
- Van Basten recalls Kromkamp and Bouma for friendly against Russia
- Russia sets out to fight corruption in education with a new standardized test
- U.N. envoy unveils Kosovo proposal, outlining supervised statehood
- Poll: Ireland's 9 1/2-year-old government, opposition in dead heat for 2007 election
- NYSE fourth-quarter swings to profit after Archipelago acquisition
- Canadian soft drink maker Cott has wider loss in 4th quarter, hurt by charges
- Power fully restored after outages in Olympic bid city
- Indian activists concerned about proposal to regulate flow of foreign funds to aid groups
- Anadarko sells $860 million in natural gas assets to Exco, sees more sales in first half
- Hundreds of demonstrators clash with authorities after three activists arrested, rights groups say
- Viad acquires U.K.'s Melville Exhibition and affiliate for undisclosed amount
- U.N. seeks US$50 million in quick donations to shore up Central African Republic
- Croatian ex-premier to undergo cancer surgery in Germany next week
- Groundhog does not see his shadow, predicts an early spring ahead
- Six Nations Lineups
- Nissan declares 'performance crisis' as profit tumbles in 3rd quarter
- Gannett earns up 3 percent, boosted by record political advertising on its broadcast outlets
- Climate report puts pressure on Bush administration to reverse U.S. share of gas emissions
- Euro gains slightly against U.S. dollar
- Williams launches new car for 2007 season
- U.S. praises envoy's plan for Kosovo as `fair and balanced'
- GlaxoSmithKline asked for additional information by the FDA on Arixtra
- Onyewu named in Newcastle squad
- Hundreds of demonstrators clash with authorities after three activists arrested, rights groups say
- US mayor converts to Islam
- Ireland needs early victory over Wales to justify favorites tag
- J.K. Rowling signed statue in hotel room where she completed final Harry Potter book
- U.N. envoy unveils Kosovo proposal outlining supervised statehood
- Onyewu named in Newcastle squad
- Miller looks favored for super-G
- Germany wins sixth straight luge world title
- Oil prices rebound as cold weather in U.S. continues, traders watch for OPEC cuts
- Climate report puts pressure on Bush administration to reduce U.S. gas emissions
- Unemployment in Ireland steady at 4.5 percent
- CAE creating aviation training center in India with capacity to train 1,000 pilots a year
- Swissair trial pauses after testimony blaming big banks, Belgian government, Sept. 11
- Chevron sets new earnings record despite 9 percent drop in 4Q profit
- Gannett 4Q earns up 3 percent, on record political advertising on its broadcast outlets
- Stevens new Hamburg coach after Magath turns down job
- Bombardier says it is selected as favored bidder to supply trains to Deutsche Bahn
- Woods shoots 67, still five shots off lead
- Ronaldo out to prove he's not finished
- Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile appoints Hollender as chief financial officer
- Aragones recalles Puyol, Torres for friendly against England
- Unemployment rate rises to 4.6 percent in January
- U.N. plan may herald quick resolution of Kosovo crisis
- Stevens new Hamburg coach after Magath turns down job
- King to miss further eight weeks after foot injury setback
- Japan's Suguri takes Asian Games figure skating crown
- U.S. praises envoy's plan for Kosovo as `fair and balanced'
- West appeals to Serbs, ethnic Albanians for 'flexibility' on Kosovo plan
- Union strikes at US Harley-Davidson plant as factory halts motorcycle production
- Global Warming panel blunt about rising temperatures, bleak future,
- Renault to sign deal expanding Moscow plant, citing soaring sales of Logan model
- Hungarian opposition party dismantles metal police fence around parliament
- Pakistan President Musharraf to visit Iran, Turkey next week
- Equity Office Properties Trust maintains support for Blackstone buyout offer
- Japan's Nakano takes Asian Games figure skating crown
- Federal prosecutors may sue over California musical movie marketing gimmick
- Pakistan acknowledges lapses against militants at Afghan border, prepares to start fencing
- Emboldened Democrats set sights on White House
- Fraport says it named Matthias Zieschang as chief financial officer
- Switzerland's Haldi and Kohli win World Cup parallel giant slalom races
- English Soccer Capsules
- Cohn Returns for 1st Time Since Shooting
- Romanian foreign minister resigns after dispute with premier on Iraq workers
- Nicaraguan boxer Mayorga arrested again in Nicaragua for fraud
- Marc Cohn schedules first Colorado concerts since being shot in 2005
- Parmalat reports 4.7 percent increase in net revenue in 2006
- U.N. seeks US$50 million in quick donations to shore up Central African Republic
- Wade makes 41 points as Heat down Cavaliers 92-89
- Lightning beat Hurricanes for 7th victory on the road
- Sidelines
- England beats Australia for first time on tour
- Defending champions Inter move into the Italian Cup final
- New England face Scotland on a high
- Erratic Sharapova reaches semi-finals at Pan Pacific Open tourney in Tokyo
- America's Blake advances with milestone 200th win
- Star kicker Vinatieri is Indianapolis' money man
- Chicago's Smith is not giving up on Grossman
- Young, obscure designers work away from New York fashion center
- Gray pleased at exposure Jolie gave St. John
- Company revs up NASCAR line for women
- Number of autistic kids rises sharply
- Far East launches new dictionary
- 'Sweet Lover Month' at Caesar Park
- Sunworld offers Lunar New Year specials
- Valentine's Day at Hyatt Taipei
- Valentine's Day at Landis Taipei
- Valentine's Day at Miramar Garden
- U.S. consumers said to boost local exporters' shares
- U.S. dollar steady; China plans financial behemoth
- Dealers expect jittery yen ahead of G7
- Dow rises to 27th record in just over six months
- Global information access with search technology market to boom, Gartner says
- Dealers say trading to slow prior to Lunar New Year
- Security software gain predicted
- Exxon Mobil posts U.S. record annual profit
- In Brief
- Thai airports chief quits amid turbulence, cites 'health problems
- Negotiators hopeful over North Korea
- Rights group says children still not released in Nepal
- New Zealand to redirect aid to Tonga, push for democracy
- China denies it is involved in new arms race
- Protests launched over exhumations in Indian Kashmir
- In Brief
- Official says abducted Hornbeck helped hide Ben Ownby
- Report on climate spurs calls for drastic change
- U.S. votes to raise minimum wage to US$7.25 an hour over two years
- U.S. set to give Haiti US$20m to create more jobs
- China's Hu begins visit to ally Sudan
- Suicide bombers in Iraq kill 73 and wound 163
- Reporter today, witness tomorrow
- Did Saddam deserve capital punishment?
- Time for a decision on Iran
- Tensions mount in debate surrounding international community's role in Bosnia
- Iraqi exiles miss families left behind
- Oil chief is quiet man behind Venezuela's Chavez
- U.S. Special Forces use Mullah Omar's compound
- In Brief
- Report shows many legislators are struggling with debt issues
- MOI says more workers needed to protect kids
- Ang Lee launches plan to cultivate Taiwanese directors
- Popular Kung Fu writer from Hong Kong signs autographs at book fair
- Tchen seeking to promote Taiwanese identity, culture
- Future president needs to strengthen U.S. ties, ex-premier says
- Judge refuses request to suspend Wu's trial
- Ma expects name to be cleared over fund usage
- KMT says vote count necessary
- Two indicted in Kaohsiung poll case
- Lee expected to clear doubt over independence position
- Hamas, Fatah fight in Gaza amid meeting of the 'Quartet'
- U.N. envoy proposes supervised statehood in Kosovo
- MOEA official says name of CPC to include 'Taiwan'
- Wang, wife slip through authorities' hands
- Rebar founder detained by U.S. for illegal entry
- Opposition lawmakers protest name change
- Pro-independence scholars cut ties with Lee
- Barton gets first England call-up against Spain
- Copper futures hit 10-month low amid technical breakdown
- German parliament approves government's flagship health reform plan
- Youzhny, Peya advance to semifinals of Zagreb Open
- London's FTSE-100 index closes up 28.7 points at 6,310.9
- Thieves make off with 3,000 organ pipes from German warehouse
- Blair refuses to step down over honors scandal
- New film studio in Hungary to be completed by year's end
- North Korea Eyes German Roaster Rabbits
- Wales decides not to appeal Thomas suspension
- U.S. jury finds former secretary guilty in theft of Coca-Cola secrets
- European markets end higher
- Parmalat reports 4.7 percent increase in net revenue in 2006
- Delta creditors' committee approves terms of $2.5 billion in bankruptcy exit financing
- Argentine defender Schiavi sidelined because of injury
- Bush to seek $100 billion (euro76.8 billion) more for Iraq, Afghanistan this year
- Michigan court: Gay partners cannot get benefits from state's public universities, government agencies
- U.N. envoy unveils Kosovo proposal outlining supervised statehood
- Private equity groups confirm interest in Sainsbury supermarket group; shares rise
- US professor wins $1 milllion prize for arsenic filter innovation
- Federal jury finds former secretary guilty in theft of Coca-Cola secrets
- Oil and gas producer Anadarko sells natural gas assets in Oklahoma, Texas
- Tiger Woods chasing little known Englishman in Dubai
- How not to be a fashion don't: "What Not to Wear" helps the AP look fab for the Grammys
- Actress Farrah Fawcett turns 60 as doctor says she is cancer-free
- Rowling Marks End of Writing Last Book
- Arce to start for Corinthians on Sunday
- US state bill would outlaw sale of marijuna-flavored candy to minors
- Prodi's defeat in parliament raises worries on stability of Italy's government
- Strong winds, snowfall threaten super-G at worlds
- GlaxoSmithKline suing India's Ranbaxy Laboratories for patent infringement
- Stankovic extends contract at Inter Milan to 2010
- Premier League delays decision on Mascherano loan move to Liverpool
- After Mideast peacemakers meet, Rice says intra-Palestinian violence no bar to talks
- Ljubicic advances to semifinals of Zagreb Open
- U.N. refugee agency plans to resettle 20,000 Iraqis this year, hopes U.S. will increase quotas
- Women's group attacks Ceccarelli's exclusion from ski worlds
- Democrats call climate report smoking gun, White House defends Bush record
- Cancer vaccine's price, insurance problems limiting US patient access
- U.S., Russia clash over Syria role in Mideast peace
- Bahraini police release three activists whose detention sparked mass protests
- Trump Picked Wrong Site, Board Says
- Hungarian opposition party dismantles metal police fence around parliament
- Claims Against Boy-Band Impresario Grow
- The Not-So-Dearly `Departed' Ending
- U.S. brings trade case against China on subsidies
- Bahraini police release three activists whose detention sparked mass protests
- Correction: Wii News Channel Story
- Russia sets out to fight corruption in education with a new standardized test
- US state bill would outlaw sale of marijuna-flavored candy to minors
- Garrett Is Music Industry's Hitmaker
- N'Dour Intervenes to Avert Violence
- Viacom Asks YouTube to Remove 100K Clips
- French sports minister urges delay in anti-doping agency's hearing on Landis
- Caribbean host nations blacklist 4,600 from visiting during cricket World Cup
- Palermo beats Catania 2-1 in Serie A; fans clash with police
- Teacher Punished for Slavery Film Clip
- Canada orders four transport planes from Boeing
- Filipovic named as Montenegro's first soccer coach
- Bahraini police release three activists whose detention sparked mass protests
- Super 14: Waratahs defeat Lions 25-16
- As Wal-Mart struggles to spur sales growth, new moves likely to emerge over time from meeting
- Asylum-seeking Cuban doctors mired in legal limbo
- Serie A Summaries
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- General Motors to add powertrain warranty coverage for used cars
- Helicopter show down north of Baghdad, fourth loss in less than 2 weeks
- AMC to Show Five Oscar Nominated Films
- Oil prices rise to more than $59 a barrel on cold weather, escalating geopolitical risks
- South Africa cruises to 10-wicket win over Pakistan with record Twenty20 partnership
- Palermo beats Catania 2-1 in Serie A; fans clash with police
- Volume of calls creates problems in 2.3 million Maytag dishwashers recall
- Texas governor orders anti-cancer vaccine for schoolgirls
- Texas governor orders anti-cancer vaccine for schoolgirls
- Palermo beats Catania 2-1 in Serie A; fans clash with police, offer reportedly killed
- Lawsuit claims Dell hid payments from Intel, inflating sales and profits
- Palermo beats Catania 2-1 in Serie A; fans clash with police, offer reportedly killed
- Oil prices settle above $59 a barrel on cold weather, OPEC cuts and geopolitical risks
- Lopez to receive award from human rights group for 'Bordertown'
- Secretary of State diplomatically reveals her favorite for American football championship
- Nacewa paces Auckland past defending champ Canterburger in Super 14 opener
- U.S. agency investigates engine fires in Pontiac Grand Prix
- Texas governor orders anti-cancer vaccine for schoolgirls
- Joey Chestnut Downs a Record 182 Wings
- Doctor Says Farrah Fawcett Cancer-Free
- Dollar rises against major currencies following U.S. employment report
- Federline Is `sorry' About Super Bowl Ad
- Kevin Federline says he's `really sorry' to fast-food workers offended by ad
- Police officer dies after fans riots in Sicily; all Serie A matches postponed
- E.On raises bid for Spain's Endesa as it delivers final offer
- Ljubicic, Baghdatis advance to semifinals of Zagreb Open
- Review: 'Messengers' Creepy but Familiar
- U.S. steel, other manufacturers could benefit from WTO case
- U.S. Army helicopter shot down north of Baghdad, fourth loss in less than two weeks
- E.On raises bid for Spain's Endesa as it delivers final offer
- Police officer dies after fans riots in Sicily; all Serie A and B matches suspended
- Copper hits 10-month low on technical momentum; gold, silver drop
- Retiree Whacks Suspect With Frying Pan
- Nuremberg routs Bayern 3-0 in Hitzfeld's return
- German Soccer Summaries
- Coach Fired for 'Check Manhood' Comment
- Nacewa paces Auckland past defending champ Canterbury in Super 14 opener
- Brazil Peugeot to export flex-fuel engines to E.U.
- U.S., Russia clash over Syria role in Mideast peace
- HSBC to sell London headquarters for nearly $2 billion, a British record
- Spadea upsets Haas in 3 sets
- Police officer dies after fans riots in Sicily; all Serie A and B matches suspended
- A Queens Boulevard of Broken Dreams
- New climate findings shift debate in U.S. from science to cost
- Police Computer Winds Up at Pa. Store
- Canada orders four transport planes from Boeing; first due in August
- NYSE fourth-quarter swings to profit after Archipelago acquisition
- Massu, Horna gain semifinals in Vina del Mar
- E.On raises bid for Spain's Endesa as it delivers final offer
- Equity Office Properties Trust maintains support for Blackstone buyout offer
- Slovenian swimmer traversing the length of the Amazon to raise money for Alzheimer's
- Cancer vaccine's price, insurance problems limiting US patient access
- Sulzberger family pulls money out of Morgan Stanley following protest from fund manager
- Brazil's Silva says economic package will bring new level of development
- Oil and gas producer Anadarko sells natural gas assets in Oklahoma, Texas
- Tyson Foods says on track, rejects animal rights group's slaughter proposal
- NYC Ticket Says Man Ran Light in Rowboat
- Lawsuit claims Dell hid payments from Intel, inflating sales and profits
- Police officer dies after fans riots in Sicily; all Serie A and B matches suspended
- Korean Auto Worker's Wallet Winds Up NY
- A Film Industry Flourishes in Uzbekistan
- Korean Auto Worker's Wallet Winds Up NY
- Industry group says global chip sales reach record $248 billion in 2006
- Police officer killed in riots; all Serie A and B matches suspended
- Jennifer Lopez to Get Human Rights Award
- Ex-Citizen of Year Pleads Guilty
- Bam! Reality Show for 'Jackass' Stunter
- MTV's 'Don Vito' Margera charged with groping 3 girls, ordered to stand trial
- Apple: ITunes Users Should Wait on Vista
- `Jackass' stunter Bam Margera planning his wedding in MTV reality show
- Police officer killed in riots; all Serie A and B matches suspended
- Deer Jumps Through Window, Visits Family
- Oil-rich Venezuela's leader urges energy conservation
- Yale in a Lather Over Steamy Showers
- New Yorker jazz reviewer Whitney Balliett dies
- American Airlines selling first-class seats on Expedia again
- U.S. Women's Open goes to 3-hole playoff
- World's elite deaf athletes gather for 2007 Winter Deaflympics
- Bolivian court sides with deported Cuban dissident
- Media mogul Rupert Murdoch gives $100 million to each of his 6 children
- Apple warns iTunes users to wait on Vista until compatibility fix
- Mexican striker Blanco says "friendly" match against U.S. won't be so friendly
- Royal & Sun management buyout clears hurdle
- Dempsey, Bocanegra, Convey, Howard chosen for Mexico game
- Packers QB Favre to Return for 17th Year
- Current controversy will not decide next British election, Blair says
- British authorities investigate deaths of 1,000 turkeys
- Pakistan acknowledges lapses against militants at Afghan border, prepares to start fencing
- Michigna court: Gay partners cannot get benefits from state universities, government agencies
- Grenada officials set to open the new Queen's Park stadium
- U.S. Congress Iraq debate seen through prism of Vietnam by senators who fought in that war
- Verdict due in Hyundai Motor chairman's corruption trial
- Iraq spiraling downward, U.S. says in sobering intelligence report
- Police officer killed in riots; friendlies canceled, Italian league suspended
- Singapore TV hit aims to lure fresh talent to growing maritime industry
- Singapore TV hit aims to lure fresh talent to growing maritime industry
- U.S. Army helicopter shot down north of Baghdad, fourth loss in less than two weeks
- Mexico praises lifting of last U.S. avocado import barriers
- Trial opens in lawsuits between Cussler, filmmakers over 'Sahara'
- NFL commissioner wants something done about off-field player behavior
- It took nearly 2 years and 3 courts but dispute over $3.76 for photo prints resolved
- U.S., Russia disagree over Syria's role in Mideast peace
- Companies Resolve Cable Dispute
- Cancer vaccine's price, insurance problems limiting US patient access
- Texas governor orders anti-cancer vaccine for schoolgirls
- MTV owner Viacom demands that YouTube remove more than 100,000 unauthorized video clips
- Singapore TV hit aims to lure fresh talent to growing maritime industry
- Chairman of U.S. Congress' Hispanic Caucus defends record on women after protests of slur
- Light-heavyweight title fight tops King's 'Super Saturday' card
- Federal jury finds former secretary guilty in Coca-Cola case
- Despite home advantage, Paerson doesn't mind underdog label at worlds
- Russia sets out to fight corruption in education with a new standardized test
- Dibaba wraps up victorious week by capturing Millrose 3,000 meters
- U.N. envoy unveils Kosovo proposal outlining supervised statehood
- US unemployment rate hits 4-month high of 4.6 percent
- Climate report spurs immediate calls for drastic, speedy change
- Ex-Arizona State star Quinney takes 3-shot lead with 63
- Secretary of State diplomatically reveals her favorite for American football championship
- The ageless Gail Devers wins again at Millrose Games
- Current controversy will not decide next British election, Blair says
- Australian father of Guantanamo Bay inmate predicts appeal against military justice
- Chinese president tells Sudan counterpart to give U.N. bigger role in resolving Darfur conflict
- New climate findings shift debate in United States from science to cost
- US Navy seeks new owner for retired research submarine
- U.S. nuclear envoy due in South Korea ahead of disarmament talks with North Korea
- Chinese president tells Sudan to give U.N. bigger role in resolving Darfur conflict
- Administration files trade case against China on government subsidies
- Chinese president tells Sudan to give U.N. bigger role in resolving Darfur conflict
- Australian PM welcomes charges against Guantanamo Bay inmate
- Dutch Gym to Introduce 'Naked Sunday'
- NYC Ticket Says Man Ran Light in Rowboat
- Man Accused of Setting Bike Path Traps
- Anne Heche's husband files for divorce, seeks joint custody
- 2 US retailers sue Louis Vuitton over trademark dispute
- Spadea upsets Haas in 3 sets
- Rights official: Guatemalan archives yield evidence of rights abuses by police
- New climate findings shift debate in United States from science to cost
- Gannett 4th quarter earnings up 3 percent, on record political advertising on its broadcast outlets
- Japan confirms year's fourth deadly H5N1 bird flu outbreak
- Massu, Horna gain semifinals in Vina del Mar
- Beijing limits foreigners to buying one home amid efforts to slow price rise
- Floods displace 40,000 in Indonesian capital amid warnings of more to come
- Singapore TV hit aims to lure fresh talent to growing maritime industry
- Defecting Cuban doctors stranded in Colombia
- U.S. Congress Iraq debate seen through prism of Vietnam by senators who fought in that war
- Suspected militant kills himself while planting bomb in Pakistan
- The ageless Gail Devers wins again at Millrose Games
- Spadea upsets Haas in 3 sets
- Joey Chestnut Downs a Record 182 Wings
- The ageless Gail Devers wins again at Millrose Games
- Red Wings beat the Blues 5-3
- Beijing limits foreigners to buying one home amid efforts to slow price rise
- Sharapova pulls out of Pan Pacific
- Murders over disputed land threaten Colombian peace process
- Tamiflu expiring in some Asian countries: Can they afford to toss and buy more?
- Police arrest Chewbacca-clad street performer at Los Angeles tourist spot
- Webb takes 4-stroke lead after three rounds
- Celtics go down to Clippers for 14th straight loss
- UN climate change report pressures US, Australia to join Kyoto
- Hingis reaches final, Sharapova pulls out of Pan Pacific
- Webb takes 4-stroke lead after three rounds
- Hingis reaches final, Sharapova pulls out of Pan Pacific
- Men's super-G postponed at ski worlds
- Taiwan says fugitive businessman transferred to detention center near Los Angeles
- Meissnitzer wants one more medal before she retires
- Floods kill 5, leave more than 100,000 homeless in Indonesian capital
- Tight security for Asean soccer grudge match against Singapore
- Tight security for Asean soccer grudge match against Singapore
- Super 14: Brumbies beat Chiefs 21-15
- Series of car bombs strike Kirkuk, killing at least 2 people and wounding 30, police say
- Super 14: Brumbies beat Chiefs 21-15
- Floods kill 5, leave more than 100,000 homeless in Indonesian capital
- Samoa stuns Fiji in Wellington sevens final
- Samoa stuns Fiji in Wellington sevens final
- Merkel heads for Egypt as part of four-day Middle East trip aimed at reviving peace talks
- Chinese leader calls for control of courts to stop `enemy forces'
- Sri Lanka's president visits formerly rebel-held territory, invites guerrillas to talks
- Series of car bombs strike Kirkuk, killing at least 2 people and wounding 30, police say
- Police officer killed in riots at soccer match in Italy
- Sri Lanka's president visits formerly rebel-held territory, invites guerrillas to talks
- US nuclear envoy says progress possible in North Korea nuclear talks
- India recalls Sehwag for one-dayers against Sri Lanka
- Hingis reaches final, Sharapova pulls out of Pan Pacific
- Men's super-G postponed at ski worlds
- Woods chases Els and little-known Englishman in Dubai
- Kosovo status is one of most intractable conflicts faced by veteran mediator
- Police officer killed in riots at soccer match in Italy
- Ethnic Albanians, Serbs remain split over UN proposal on Kosovo's future
- EU confirms H5N1 bird flu virus in Britain
- Spain's Endesa to remain intact should E.On bid succeed, CEO says
- Italian soccer federation threatens to suspend more games after police officer killed in riots
- EU confirms H5N1 bird flu virus on poultry farm in Britain
- Super 14: Reds open season with win over Hurricanes
- Spain's Endesa to remain intact should E.On bid succeed, CEO says
- Goetschl back on form for super-G
- Prosecutors to file new charges against jailed Russian tycoon Khodorkovsky, lawyer says
- Italian soccer federation threatens to suspend more games after police officer killed in riots
- Joey Chestnut Downs a Record 182 Wings
- Series of bombs strike Kirkuk, killing at least 2 people and wounding 30, police say
- David Lee Roth Back As Van Halen Singer
- Eto'o returns to Barcelona squad, Ronaldinho injured
- David Lee Roth Back as Van Halen Singer
- David Lee Roth back as Van Halen singer for planned summer tour
- Wis. Police Chief Tickets Himself $235
- Bahrain rights activists charged after their arrests spark protests
- Wookie Impersonator Arrested for Battery
- H5N1 bird flu virus confirmed on British turkey farm
- Italian soccer federation threatens to suspend games after police officer killed in riots
- Anne Heche's Husband Files for Divorce
- David Lee Roth Back As Van Halen Singer
- Margera Turns Wedding Into New MTV Show
- Federline 'Sorry' About Super Bowl Ad
- Doctor Says Farrah Fawcett Cancer-Free
- Rowling Marks End of Writing Last Book
- Jennifer Lopez to Get Human Rights Award
- Jennifer Lopez to Get Human Rights Award
- Trump Picked Wrong Site, Board Says
- Trial Starts in 'Sahara' Flop Flap
- Bank of Italy head calls for further consolidation of banks
- Claims Against Boy-Band Impresario Grow
- Eto'o returns to Barcelona squad, Ronaldinho injured
- Outgoing NATO commander says Taliban made 'good attempt' but failed to defeat alliance
- Serbian leaders close ranks after U.N. envoy proposes self-rule for Kosovo
- Italian soccer federation threatens to suspend more games after police officer is killed in riots
- Landis team praises French Sports Minister
- Pan Am officials disapprove changes at sailing venue
- Miller blames team policy for current cough
- Italian soccer federation threatens to suspend more games after police officer is killed in riots
- Italian soccer federation threatens to suspend more games after police officer is killed in riots
- Beckham again left off Madrid squad
- Italian soccer federation threatens to suspend more games after police officer is killed in riots
- Liverpool held 0-0 by Everton
- Els takes lead at Dubai Desert Classic, three shots ahead of Woods
- Liverpool held 0-0 by Everton
- Serbian leaders close ranks after U.N. envoy proposes self-rule for Kosovo
- Baghdatis advances to final of Zagreb Open
- Biden tells Democrats he regrets remarks about presidential rival Obama
- Italian soccer federation threatens to suspend games after police officer killed in riots
- Six Nations: Italy 3, France 39
- Italian soccer federation threatens to suspend games after police officer killed in riots
- Squillaci pulls out of Lyon squad, doubtful for France match
- H5N1 bird flu virus confirmed on British turkey farm
- West Indies players to attend training camp in advance of World Cup
- Romanian foreign minister cuts short vacation, returns home after resignation
- Opponents of negotiations with Basque separatist group plan rally in Spain
- Greek sprinter Thanou returns to track after 2-year ban
- Miller blames team policy for current cough
- Kylie Minogue and boyfriend Olivier Martinez split
- Els takes lead at Dubai Desert Classic; Woods 3 shots back
- U.S. presidential contender Biden tells Democrats he regrets remarks about rival Obama
- Bad weather halts ski jumping event at World Cup Nordic Combined competition
- KaSaPi discovers beauty of Yangmingshan
- 'Marvelous' nun reaches out to Taiwan's homeless
- OFWs in southern Taiwan celebrate Sinulog
- Pinoys complete basic computer course in Taichung, says official
- Manila modifies policy on deployment of maids
- In Brief
- Cold snap ravages crops
- Muslim rebels expected to help hunt militants
- Arroyo appoints new defense secretary
- Gunmen release 48 prisoners in attack on North Cotabato jail
- Death toll from tanker blast reaches 50
- Rebels deny holding military chief captive
- Pinoy Text Club
- Call to discipleship
- Single parent plots her own destiny
- Dungy, Smith lead without the screams
- Devers delights with Millrose Games hurdles win
- Clippers add to Celtics' misery
- Samoa stuns favorite Fiji in historic sevens final
- For Italy, time to face problems
- Italian soccer at a standstill after violence
- Sidelines
- Host China finishes atop Asian Games medal table
- Time for new leadership in NHL
- Els takes over lead in Dubai, but Woods still in the hunt
- Sharapova pulls out to give Ivanovic a final berth
- Stargazing in the Turks & Caicos
- In Brief
- Nicaragua should keep Cold War missiles, Ortega says
- India's communists turn from agriculture to industry
- Chinese president takes his African tour to Zambia
- Bush seeks billions for war efforts
- Gunbattles rage across Gaza despite truce
- Thousands displaced by flood waters in Jakarta
- U.S. policy keeps asylum-seeking doctors stranded
- Russia to fight corruption in education
- Hu's trip to Sudan tests China-Africa relations
- Mideast needs a bold step on peace
- America's struggle with health care
- What 'Israel's right to exist' is to Palestinians
- A savant lets others see the world through his eyes
- Trial begins in suits over 'Sahara' script
- Final 'Potter' to hit stores July 21
- In Brief
- Museum denies minimizing Chinese influence
- Events
- Theater
- Concerts
- Museums
- Galleries
- In Brief
- Pilot injured in light sport plane crash
- COA warns against importing PRC flora, fauna
- KMT, PFP oppose change to state enterprises' titles
- State company jobs seen most desirable
- Program for alcoholics who abuse children
to widen, DOH states
- Rebar case shows difficulties with foreign assistance
- Tornado ravages pathway across central Florida, leaving 20 dead
- China media downplays U.N. climate change report
- Swiss ruling widens scope of assisted suicide
- Constitutional court sets hearing date for Chen case
- Rebar founder held in custody by U.S. officials
- Memoriam for deceased actress Syu moved up to February 9
- Current controversy will not decide next British election, Blair says
- Abu Dhabi to host F1 Grand Prix in 2009
- Super 14: Sharks defeat Bulls 17-3
- Iraq war vote could hinge on few Republican senators up for re-election
- Fans Snap Up Harry Potter Deluxe Edition
- Iraq war vote could hinge on few Republican senators up for re-election
- David Moeller wins men's single luge world title
- Fans Snap Up Harry Potter Deluxe Edition
- Months in advance, deluxe edition of new Harry Potter book selling fast, even at $65 (euro50) a copy
- Ljubicic and Baghdatis advance to final of Zagreb Open
- Mancuso's potential appeal stretches beyond skiing
- Bad weather halts ski jumping event at World Cup Nordic Combined competition
- Women's super-G remains uncertain after men's event postponed at ski worlds
- Six Nations: England 42, Scotland 20
- Dunfermline dumps Hearts from Scottish Cup
- U.S. Congress Iraq debate seen through prism of Vietnam by senators who fought in that war
- Wilkinson scores 27 points in test return as England beats Scotland
- Dunfermline dumps Hearts from Scottish Cup
- Hamburg's new coach sees team lose again in last minute
- H5N1 bird flu virus confirmed on British turkey farm
- Six Nations: Italy 3, France 39
- Suicide truck bomber strikes in mainly Shiite area in Baghdad, killing more than 100 people
- Wilkinson scores 27 points in test return as England beats Scotland
- H5N1 bird flu virus confirmed on British turkey farm
- Former New York mayor Giuliani says he will probably run for U.S. president
- Bush says U.S. military commitment in Iraq is not open-ended
- Lille held to 0-0 home draw by struggling Nantes
- Files Show Magazine's Struggle
- Files Reveal Struggles of the New Leader
- Wilkinson scores 27 points in test return as England beats Scotland
- Chile resumes free distribution of morning-after pill
- Els waiting for last-round challenge from Woods at Dubai Desert Classic
- Former New York mayor Giuliani says he will probably run for U.S. president
- DGA Could Be Oscar Prelude for Scorsese
- Merkel's government to push for keeping Airbus jobs in Germany
- Defar breaks world indoor record in 3,000 meters
- Malysz wins ski jump World Cup with hill record
- Nigeria's first human death from bird flu confirmed by WHO, says minister
- H5N1 bird flu virus confirmed on British turkey farm
- Abu Dhabi to host F1 Grand Prix in 2009
- Italian soccer federation threatens to suspend games after police officer killed in riots
- Super 14: Cheetahs defeat Stormers 27-9
- Romanian foreign minister cuts short vacation as premier calls for his resignation
- Nigeria's first human death from bird flu confirmed by WHO, says minister
- English Soccer Summaries
- Super 14: Cheetahs defeat Stormers 27-9
- Saturday's Bundesliga summaries
- PAOK beats Panathinaikos 2-1 in Greek league
- Aussie teams beat Kiwi counterparts Saturday in Super 14
- German Scoring Leaders
- Quinney takes 3-shot lead with 63
- Bjorndalen wins 10-kilometer sprint; Neuner wins women's event
- Fans Snap Up Harry Potter Deluxe Edition
- Opponents of negotiations with Basque separatist group plan rally in Spain
- English Soccer Capsules
- Afghan Art Undergoes a Revolution
- Leading English Scorers
- Early Returns in NY Favor Fitted Look
- Chelsea cuts gap to Man United to three points with 1-0 win
- Afghan Art Undergoes a Revolution
- Early Returns in NY Favor Fitted Look
- Opponents of negotiations with Basque separatist group rally in Spain
- Irvin, five others elected to Hall of Fame
- 78-year-old Oscar honoree finally makes his conducting debut in America
- Ljubicic and Baghdatis advance to final of Zagreb Open
- Oscar Honoree Morricone Conducts in U.S.
- Iraq's sectarian slaughter takes more than 120 lives in Shiite market
- H5N1 bird flu virus confirmed on British turkey farm
- 'Funk Brother' Joe Hunter Dies
- Wilkinson stars in England win; France tops Italy to open Six Nations
- 'Funk Brother' Joe Hunter, Motown's first bandleader, dies at 79
- Cleaning lady injured by syringe in garbage
- Environment aide claims rivals seek to destabilize Socialist presidential candidate
- Chilean midfielder Valdivia to miss at least 3 matches because of nose injury
- 'Funk Brother' Joe Hunter, 79, Dies
- Iraq war vote could hinge on a few Republican senators up for re-election
- Defar breaks world indoor record in 3,000 meters in Stuttgart
- Wilkinson stars in England win; France tops Italy to open Six Nations
- Folk Singer, Artist Von Schmidt Dies
- Penguins defeat Washington 2-0
- Zaragoza beats Espanyol 2-1 in Spanish league
- Irvin, five others elected to Hall of Fame
- Defar breaks world indoor record in 3,000 meters in Stuttgart
- Folk singer Eric von Schmidt dead at 75
- Iraq's sectarian slaughter takes more than 120 lives in Shiite market
- Folk Singer, Artist Von Schmidt Dies
- Central African Republic rebel faction signs peace deal with government
- Folk singer Eric von Schmidt dead at 75
- Laila Ali knocks out O'Neil in first round
- AZ Alkmaar rallies to beat PSV 3-2
- Lens takes second place with 3-1 win at Valenciennes
- Malisse reaches Delray Beach final again
- Defense wins big in Bush's 2008 spending plan
- Harry Potter Deluxe Edition Tops Charts
- Spinners Singer Billy Henderson Dies
- Laila Ali knocks out O'Neil in first round
- Penguins defeat Washington 2-0
- Poland beats Estonia 4-0 in friendly
- H5N1 bird flu virus confirmed on British turkey farm
- Mine explosion in Colombia kills 3, traps 28 underground with toxic gases
- Horna reaches final in Vina del Mar
- Current controversy will not decide next British election, Blair says
- After 1,169 days out injured, Wilkinson again kicks England to victory
- Spinners Singer Billy Henderson Dies
- Grenadian band plays Taiwan anthem at opening of China-financed stadium
- Michael Dell details corporate changes in companywide e-mail
- Iraq war vote could hinge on a few Republican senators up for re-election
- Malisse reaches Delray Beach final again
- GM executive says drop in January sales will not change company's strategy
- After 1,169 days out, Wilkinson again kicks England to victory
- Chrysler CEO says company will not push inventory onto dealers again
- Quinney holds on to lead at FBR Open
- Penguins defeat Washington 2-0
- British government says 15 soldiers aged under 18 have been sent to Iraq
- H5N1 bird flu virus confirmed on British turkey farm
- $65 Harry Potter Edition Topping Charts
- Sri Lanka to showcase military might at Independence Day celebrations
- Quinney holds on to lead at FBR Open
- Defense wins big in Bush's 2008 spending plan
- Motorist dies and 6 houses destroyed by southwest Australian wildfires
- Rev. William Gray, former US congressman, steps down from family pulpit
- Iraq war spawns a growing refugee problem for its neighbors
- Iraq's sectarian slaughter takes more than 120 lives in Shiite market
- Mine explosion in Colombia kills 3, traps 28 underground with toxic gases
- Thousands march against governor in Mexico's Oaxaca
- Web site barred from releasing Paris Hilton's private information
- Iraq's sectarian slaughter takes more than 120 lives in Shiite market
- Justin Timberlake to host 20th annual Kids' Choice Awards
- Unusual for France, Segolene Royal pins presidential run on her regional accomplishments
- In Orlando, a law against feeding homeless _ and debate over Samaritans' rights
- Half-century on, some see Iraq parallels in Algerian war
- Iraq's sectarian slaughter takes more than 120 lives in Shiite market
- A film industry flourishes in arid, ex-Soviet state Uzbekistan
- Salvadoran torture survivor finds justice in U.S. court after more than 20 years
- Site Barred From Releasing Paris' Items
- Quinney holds on to lead at FBR Open
- Goodyear signs 5-year extension with NASCAR
- Judge Bars Release of Paris Hilton Items
- Timberlake to Host Kids' Choice Awards
- Timberlake to Host Kids' Choice Awards
- Goodyear signs 5-year extension with NASCAR
- Violence deters Iraqi Americans who return to rebuild Iraq
- U.S. congressional vote on Iraq could hinge on Republican senators
- Taiwan Anthem Played for China Officials
- Grenada band plays Taiwan anthem at opening of China-financed stadium
- Directors Guild honors could prove Oscar prelude for Martin Scorsese, others
- Charles E. Scripps, longtime chairman of U.S. media company, dies at 87
- Police open fire on protesters killing 1, wounding 10 in south Nepal
- Massu vs. Horna in Vina del Mar final
- Floods in Indonesian capital worsen, 145,000 now homeless
- New Zealand wins toss, will bat first against Australia
- Taiwan Anthem Played for China Officials
- $65 Harry Potter Edition Topping Charts
- Penguins defeat Washington 2-0
- Kobe outscores Arenas for Lakers win
- Site Barred From Releasing Hilton Data
- Toskala grabs 2 assists from goal in Sharks win
- Penguins defeat Washington 2-0
- Bangladesh security forces detain senior politicians
- Symonds injury worse than feared after surgery
- Symonds injury worse than feared after surgery
- Mexican Seeks World Chili Eating Record
- Sri Lanka showcases military might at Independence Day celebrations
- Iraq's sectarian slaughter takes more than 130 lives in Shiite market
- Hingis downs Ivanovic to win Pan Pacific Open
- Hingis downs Ivanovic to win Pan Pacific Open
- Mine explosion leaves 32 dead in northeast Colombia
- 'Supreme' effort couldn't take drug lord from New York to Hollywood
- Kobe outscores Arenas for Lakers win
- Hingis downs Ivanovic to win Pan Pacific Open
- Hingis downs Ivanovic to win Pan Pacific Open
- `Ugly Betty' earns Directors Guild television honor
- Nepal protest leader says government minister's resignation a precondition for talks
- Bangladesh security forces detain senior politicians
- 'Ugly Betty' Earns Directors Guild Prize
- Penguins defeat Washington 2-0
- Floods in Indonesian capital worsen; 145,000 now homeless
- Floods in Indonesian capital worsen, killing 9 and leaving 200,000 homeless
- Sri Lanka showcases military might at Independence Day celebrations
- Suspected Muslim insurgents kill two as Thai prime minister ends tour of restive south
- Webb wins third Women's Australian Open title
- Mexican Seeks World Chili Eating Record
- New Zealand posts strong total in one-dayer against Australia
- Three million Muslims join mass prayer in Bangladesh seeking peace
- Sri Lanka showcases military might at Independence Day celebrations
- Women's super-G at ski worlds postponed
- Bangladesh security forces detain senior politicians
- Benaud, Macartney into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame
- Philippine general, 19 others released after being held for two days in Muslim rebel camp
- Police: Powerful car bomb in restive northeast India leaves no casualties
- Winning sweeter than ever for resurgent Hingis
- Winning sweeter than ever for resurgent Hingis
- Pakistan wins toss and elects to field first in one day international
- Ndou wins crack at Ricky Hatton with 12th-round TKO
- Ndou wins crack at Ricky Hatton with 12th-round TKO
- Webb wins third Women's Australian Open title
- Benaud, Macartney into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame
- Japan chasing Chinese ship in disputed waters
- Hong Kong racehorse Silent Witness fails to last race before retirement
- Mexican Seeks World Chili Eating Record
- Ahmadinejad nominates new Iranian justice minister
- Japan chasing Chinese ship in disputed waters
- Hong Kong racehorse Silent Witness fails to win last race before retirement
- Philippine general, 19 others released after being held for two days in Muslim rebel camp
- Australian PM backs U.S. military charges against terror suspect despite criticism
- British authorities cull turkeys at farm with H5N1 bird flu outbreak
- Spike in human bird flu cases in Indonesia a concern, UN bird flu chief says
- NKorea must live up to full disarmament pledge, U.S. envoy says
- Stormy weather wipes out opening two races of championship
- Mexican Seeks World Chili Eating Record
- Turkish foreign minister flies to U.S. to meet Rice
- Ponting and Hodge lead Australia to victory over New Zealand
- British authorities impose restrictions, cull turkeys at farm with H5N1 bird flu outbreak
- Japan chasing Chinese ship in disputed waters
- Sri Lanka showcases military might at Independence Day celebrations
- States take action to oppose national driver's license in U.S.
- NATO airstrike kills Taliban leader in southern Afghan town overrun by militants
- Wookiee Impersonator Arrested in Calif.
- Injured Ronaldinho dropped from Brazil's friendly against Portugal
- Wookiee Impersonator Arrested in Calif.
- China says U.S. decision to file WTO subsidy complaint regretful
- China says U.S. decision to file WTO subsidy complaint regretful
- Floods in Indonesian capital worsen, killing 20 and leaving 340,000 homeless
- NKorea must live up to full disarmament pledge, U.S. envoy says
- Leitner and Resch claim men's doubles world title
- NKorea must live up to full disarmament pledge, U.S. envoy says
- Stenson holds off Tiger Woods to win Dubai Desert Classic
- Japan chasing Chinese ship in disputed waters
- Greek parliament to vote on holding early elections
- South Africa records seventh-highest one-day total against Pakistan
- British authorities impose restrictions, cull turkeys at farm with H5N1 bird flu outbreak
- Stenson holds off Tiger Woods to win Dubai Desert Classic
- Number of people arrested following soccer rioting in Catania rises to 29
- Mourners gather at site where teenager was stabbed to death in Belgium
- Singapore holds Thailand to 1-1 draw to take Asean championship
- Singapore holds Thailand to 1-1 draw to take Asean championship
- Italian team skiing on shoestring budget
- Republic of Congo says 53 dead from cholera after city water contaminated
- Stenson holds off Woods to win Dubai Desert Classic
- Carlos Silva, vice president of Portuguese soccer federation, dies at 72
- Ajax beats Feyenoord to reduce PSV's lead at the top of Dutch league
- 3 killed in fresh violence in troubled southern Nepal
- Ivo Rueegg pilots Swiss to world championship in four-man bob
- Singapore holds Thailand to 1-1 draw to take Asean championship
- Singapore holds Thailand to 1-1 draw to take Asean championship
- CONI says stadiums in Italy whose security is inadeguate should not host games
- An Arab diplomat, sent to Iraq to seek peace, returns defeated, disillusioned
- CONI says stadiums in Italy whose security is inadequate should not host games
- Celtic rallies to beat Livingston 4-1 and reach Scottish Cup quarterfinals
- Japan's ruling bloc hit with poll setback amid outrage over birth machine gaffe
- Sahar gets first call for Israel's national soccer team
- Leitner and Resch claim men's doubles world title
- Ajax beats Feyenoord to reduce PSV's lead at the top of Dutch league
- Austrian Mobilkom set to become Macedonia's third mobile operator
- 3 killed in fresh violence in troubled southern Nepal
- Mexican Seeks World Chili Eating Record
- Fans point out chanting racist after Bundesliga match
- Scorsese Finally Takes Top DGA Honors
- Wilkinson still in daze after England return
- 19 bodies recovered after explosion at Colombia mine kills 32
- Three million Muslims join mass prayer in Bangladesh seeking peace
- Three million Muslims join mass prayer in Bangladesh seeking peace
- Needle that injured cleaning lady was on premises of Italian ski team
- Bjorndalen wins 12.5-kilometer pursuit
- Wilkinson still in daze after England return
- Baghdatis beats Ljubicic to win Zagreb Open
- Needle that injured cleaning lady was on premises of Italian ski team
- US presidential contender McCain says supporters of resolution opposing troop buildup are intellectually dishonest
- Dinos exact revenge, but Hunters still on top in SBL
- Hingis conquers record fifth Pan Pacific Open
- Stenson too good for Els and Woods in Dubai
- Wilkinson return gives England glimmer of hope
- SIDELINES
- More arrested in Italy after soccer rioting
- Taiwan moves closer to spot in 2008 Games
- Predators hold down charging Ducks
- Suns out of sync against major nemesis Jazz
- Chelsea keeps heat on United in Premiership
- Scorsese edges closer to claim Oscar honor
- Sales of men's skin-care products surging
- Maersk launches enhancements of North America-Asia service
- CMA-CGM announces plan to rejoin TSA on March 8
- "K" Line to set up Vietnam agency
- CSBC reports record revenue in 2006
- UK Club adds new subsidiary
- New MRCC established to help seafarers
- UAE weighs price of trade pact with U.S.
- Creative's woes are not over
- Tokyo bourse pins hopes on global alliances
- Economic powers taking advantage of weak currencies
- G-7 expected to focus on yen weakness
- L'Oreal's Hew has an eye for talent - and ways to bring out the best in people
- In Brief
- NATO claims Taliban leader killed in strike
- Sri Lanka marks independence day with a fresh offer for peace
- Thousands of maids protest against new Philippine labor law
- Millions join mass prayer in Bangladesh
- Pyongyang ready to make deal for oil, report states
- In Brief
- Rebel prophetess buried in Uganda
- Three officers slain near home of top Russian police official
- Turkey minister to lobby U.S. over Kurdish rebels in Iraq
- Iran attack would be 'disaster', ex-U.S. officers say
- Truce fails to end Gaza fighting
- China's Hu unveils giant investments during Zambia trip
- Energy, Potter and shorts
- What Taiwan needs in next leadership
- Irish drinkers hitch government ride to keep pubs alive
- Palestinians trapped in U.S. detention centers
- Writer pushes for restoration of woodlands
- Number of foreign students studying in Taiwan surges 23%
- Growing gender imbalance worries scholars
- Disappointing sales worries bullet train bureau
- Yannick bakery opens Chunghsiao store
- Festival goodies galore at Wendel's
- Year-end party & spring feast at Evergreen
- Royal Hsinchu extends new options
- LG launches new 'Time Machine TV' here
- Leofoo Resort features lover's package
- Evergreen Laurel Taichung presents Lunar New Year Feast for takeout
- Givenchy introduces new makeup
- Royal offers feast takeout service
- In Brief
- Prosecutors stay quiet on Rebar probe progress
- Travel agents warned against dealing in Chinese currency
- Some 60% of health clubs found failing safety probe
- Supreme Court quashes Fung's rape conviction
- Beijing allegedly seeking ties with DPP government
- Lee re-emphasizes pro-independence stance at meeting
- Britain culls turkeys after H5N1 found
- Security forces in Bangladesh detain influential politicians
- Grenada confuses China, Taiwan anthems
- Iraq explosion worst since 2003
- Experts split on Wang's future
- Authorities vow to bring fugitive tycoon to justice
- Defying Mark Twain, world seeks to fix weather
- EU says Germany stifling progress on climate change
- Global warming demands global effort: Brazil
- Two Taiwan high-ranking officials switch posts
- DPP Calls for Relocating CKS Memorial Hall
- Consumers urged to beware of diseased pork
- Romanian opposition leader calls for referendum on impeaching president
- Baghdatis beats Ljubicic to win Zagreb Open
- O'Gara scores nine points in Ireland's 19-9 win over Wales
- Ready for 'High School Musical 2'?
- Bangladesh appoints retired bureaucrat as chief election commissioner
- Bangladesh appoints retired bureaucrat as chief election commissioner
- World Cup veteran Viola signs with second-division Brazilian club
- Mysterious Wis. Wonder Spot Soon to Go
- Romanian opposition leader calls for referendum on impeaching president
- CONI says stadiums in Italy whose security is inadequate should not host games
- 3 killed in fresh violence in troubled southern Nepal
- O'Gara scores nine points in Ireland's 19-9 win over Wales
- Bush tough stance on Iran holds echoes of prewar buildup on Iraq
- `The Messengers' Delivers No. 1 Debut
- Macartney to replace ailing Sullivan in super-G
- Duchess Gets Anti-Cancer Mom Honor
- McCain says only Washington insiders believe his war position hurting his 2008 presidential campaign
- Possible 2008 presidential candidate Hagel says not to consider him an anti-war candidate if he runs
- Sarah Ferguson to be named Mother of the Year by American Cancer Society
- Ryan O'Neal Accused of Assaulting Son
- Sevilla draws 0-0 with Sociedad in Spanish league
- Democratic presidential candidate Edwards' plan for universal health care includes raising taxes
- Man United beats Tottenham 4-0 to restore six-point lead
- 'Love Story' actor Ryan O'Neal accused of assaulting adult son in Malibu
- Super Bowl Parties: Flesh and Flash
- Ryan O'Neal Accused of Assaulting Son
- 20 killed, some 340,000 homeless in flood-stricken Indonesian capital
- Ronaldo says move to AC Milan can lead him back to Brazilian national team
- Jens Byggmark adjusts to media spotlight at worlds
- Super Bowl Parties: Flesh and Flash
- Laporte makes two changes to France to squad for Ireland match
- Iran plays big role in Lebanon, evoking both gratitude and complaints
- Defense stifles Bremen as Schalke grabs away first in Bundesliga
- Stormy weather wipes out opening two races of championship
- Man United beats Tottenham 4-0 to maintain six-point lead in Premier League
- Stormy weather wipes out opening two races of championship
- Socialist official underplays presidential candidate's planned policy statement
- Scorsese's Guild Win Paves Way to Oscars
- Man United beats Tottenham 4-0 to maintain six-point lead in Premier League
- British authorities impose restrictions, cull turkeys at farm with H5N1 bird flu outbreak
- Lyon loses again, extends winless streak to five games in French league
- Scorsese wins at Directors Guild for `Departed,' but Oscar best-picture race still open
- Oscar Best-Picture Race Still Open
- Super Bowl Parties: Flesh and Flash
- Bundesliga Soccer Summaries
- Malysz wins second ski jumping World Cup event of weekend
- Olympiakos held to 3-3 draw by AEK in Greek league
- Mayorga released pending fraud charges in Nicaragua
- Man United beats Tottenham 4-0 to maintain six-point lead in Premier League
- Bauer, Brazil midfielder who played in two World Cups, dies at 81
- Mayorga pending fraud trial in Nicaragua
- Leaders, economists say diversification may save Dubai from oil crash
- Levante upsets Real Madrid 1-0 in Spanish league, Sevilla draws
- Presidential contender McCain blasts Iraq resolution as 'vote of no confidence' in U.S. troops
- Man sought in Ecuador killings in U.S. custody
- Lue's buzzer-beater helps Atlanta defeat Nets in overtime
- Kramer wins 5,000, Wust wins women's 1,500 at speedskating World Cup event
- Salsa great Pedro Knight, widower of Celia Cruz, dies at 85
- Mourners gather at site where teenager was stabbed to death in Belgium
- No E-Book for Harry Potter VII
- Once again, no plans for Harry Potter e-book
- Former president of Lebanon says Syria trying to topple government in Beirut
- Bauer, Brazil midfielder who played in two World Cups, dies at 81
- Socialist official underplays presidential candidate's planned policy statement
- Woods, Federer, Henry announce deal with Gillette
- NY Fashion Week Lowdown: Short Skirts
- Scorsese's Guild Win Paves Way to Oscars
- NY Fashion Week Lowdown: Short Skirts
- Scorsese wins at Directors Guild for `Departed,' but Oscar best-picture race still open
- Bush's $2.9 trillion spending plan provides boost for Iraq war
- Ireland down Wales 19-9, O'Driscoll in doubt to play France
- Ryan O'Neal Accused of Assaulting Son
- Montreal ends Penguins winning streak in overtime
- Spanish Soccer Summaries
- Bond star Daniel Craig named best actor at Britain's Evening Standard Film Awards
- Bond Star Daniel Craig Named Best Actor
- Barcelona and Sevilla each draw, Madrid loses in Spanish league
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- Webber's Detroit beat up James and Cavs
- Lyon loses again, Pauleta earns PSG a 1-1 draw at Marseille
- FC Porto loses to Amadora 1-0 in Portuguese league
- Super Bowl Parties: Flesh and Flash
- Shakespeare, Marlowe Examine Outsiders
- N.Y. Fashion Week Lowdown: Short Skirts
- FC Porto loses to Amadora 1-0 in Portuguese league
- William Shakespeare and Christopher Marlowe examine the outsider
- Greece's conservatives win vote of confidence after debate on censure motion
- NY Fashion Week Lowdown: Short Skirts
- NY Fashion Week Lowdown: Short Skirts
- N.Y. Fashion Week Lowdown: Short Skirts
- McCain says only Washington insiders believe his war position hurting his 2008 presidential campaign
- Arce scores in Corinthians' 3-2 win over Guaratingueta in Sao Paulo state championship
- Greece's conservatives win vote of confidence after debate on censure motion
- Al-Jazeera TV airs insurgent Web footage of U.S. chopper being downed
- Quinney collapses in final 2 holes, Baddeley wins FBR Open
- Islanders defenseman Martinek out 4-to-6 weeks with broken leg
- 20 killed, some 340,000 homeless in flood stricken Indonesian capital
- Ryan O'Neal Accused of Assaulting Son
- Cricket World Cup venues will be ready on time: Official
- NKorea must live up to full disarmament pledge, U.S. envoy says
- UN bird flu chief warns world to expect spike in bird flu outbreaks
- Quinney collapses in final 2 holes, Baddeley wins FBR Open
- PM says Australia must put price on carbon emissions
- Disney Channel hopes to ride wave created by popularity of 'High School Musical'
- US prosecutor attacks defense claims over Australian held at Guantanamo Bay
- Atlas upsets America
- U.S. auto sales to remain flat, but truck sales may rise, economist says
- Chinese president to inaugurate copper mining investment program in Zambia
- NY Fashion Week Lowdown: Short Skirts
- Japan stocks lower in early trade, dollar down vs yen
- Japan stocks lower in early trade, dollar down vs yen
- N.Y. Fashion Week Lowdown: Short Skirts
- Hyundai chief faces verdict and sentencing at embezzlement trial
- Hyundai chief faces verdict and sentencing at embezzlement trial
- N.Y. Fashion Week Lowdown: Short Skirts
- Japan temporarily halts British poultry imports
- Super Bowl Parties Showcase Flesh, Flash
- Hyundai chief convicted on all charges, sentence not yet known
- Hyundai chief convicted on all charges, sentence not yet known
- Hyundai chief convicted on all charges, sentence not yet known
- Hyundai chief convicted on all charges, sentence not yet known
- Rescued Japanese whaler recovers under guard in New Zealand hospital
- Rescued Japanese whaler recovers under guard in New Zealand hospital
- Hyundai chief convicted on all charges, sentenced to three years in prison
- Hyundai chief convicted on all charges, sentenced to three years in prison
- Bush tough stance on Iran holds echoes of prewar buildup on Iraq
- Bush's tough stance on Iran holds echoes of prewar buildup on Iraq
- U.S. pilots changing tactics after 4 helicopters shot down in 2 weeks
- Rowling: No E-Book for Harry Potter VII
- Hyundai chief convicted on all charges, sentenced to three years in prison
- Hyundai chief convicted on all charges, sentenced to three years in prison
- Senator blasts Iraq resolution as 'vote of no confidence' in U.S. troops
- Man sought in Ecuador killings in U.S. custody after traffic stop
- Super Bowl Parties: Flesh and Flash
- Hyundai chief convicted on all charges, sentenced to three years in prison
- Hyundai chief convicted on all charges, sentenced to three years in prison
- Prince Rocks Super Bowl Halftime Show
- The Super Bowl in South Beach: A rockin' good time
- Japan stocks lower in early trade, dollar down vs yen
- Japan stocks lower in early trade, dollar down vs yen
- Doritos, Chevy feature Super Bowl spots made by or dreamed up by amateurs
- Super Bowl Parties Showcase Flesh, Flash
- Tourist spot that seemed to resist gravity about to disappear
- Colts beat Bears 29-17 in Super Bowl
- Colts beat Bears 29-17 in Super Bowl
- Reports of Macau casino mogul taking stake in Singapore resort "erroneous"
- Reports of Macau casino mogul taking stake in Singapore resort "erroneous"
- 'Love Story' actor Ryan O'Neal accused of assaulting adult son in Malibu
- A Run-Down of This Year's Super Bowl Ads
- Manning's elusive Super Bowl ring comes with an MVP award
- Ryan O'Neal Accused of Assaulting Son
- Ryan O'Neal Accused of Assaulting Son
- Ryan O'Neal Accused of Assaulting Son
- Hyundai chief convicted on all charges, sentenced to three years in prison
- Hyundai chief convicted on all charges, sentenced to three years in prison
- Horna wins Vina del Mar final
- Colts beat Bears 29-17 in Super Bowl
- Kildow, Mancuso: at home at the worlds
- Pfizer loses round in Chinese court battle over Viagra name rights
- Pfizer loses round in Chinese court battle over Viagra name rights
- Economic impact key consideration in Italy's soccer violence debate
- Australia's Multiplex confirms offer from Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
- Australia's Multiplex confirms offer from Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
- Dungy bests protege Smith
- Floods hit some 75 percent of Indonesian capital, 25 killed
- Millions tune in to watch NFL football Super Bowl
- Liu Xiang auctions shoes at charity event
- Liu Xiang auctions shoes at charity event
- Malaysia's Mahathir says Bush, Blair bigger murderers than Saddam and al-Qaida
- Colts beat Bears 29-17 in Super Bowl
- Pfizer loses round in Chinese court battle over Viagra name rights
- Japan stocks lower in early trade, dollar down vs yen
- Japan warns China over maritime survey near disputed island
- Australia: Defense pact with Japan won't threaten China
- More than 320,000 have volunteered to work at Beijing Olympics
- More than 320,000 have volunteered to work at Beijing Olympics
- Horna wins Vina del Mar final
- New Zealand stocks end flat on Telecom weakness
- Singapore's PSA International to build port in Vietnam
- Singapore's PSA International to build port in Vietnam
- Rising number of kids exposed to online porn, study says
- Ford Fusion, Edge receives top scores in crash tests
- Online ad alternative challenges networks built by Google, Yahoo
- Rising number of kids exposed to online porn, study says
- Rising number of kids exposed to online porn, study says
- Rising number of kids exposed to online porn, study says
- Quinney collapses, Baddeley wins FBR Open
- Manning, Colts soak in Super Bowl victory
- Top Japanese official defends foreign minister's remark on Washington's Iraq policy
- Senate Democrat cautions Republicans against blocking vote on Iraq resolution
- Fuel shortage hits Nepal's capital as crisis worsens in south Nepal
- Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen to produce movie on famous Indian warrior queen
- Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen to produce movie on famous Indian warrior queen
- PM says Australia must put price on carbon emissions
- Philippine shares rise as investors buy second and third line stocks
- 4 men plead guilty to attacking Hong Kong lawmaker
- Malaysian police summon opposition leaders on suspicions of leaking government secrets
- Malaysian police summon opposition leaders on suspicions of leaking government secrets
- Hyundai chief convicted on all charges, sentenced to three years in prison
- Hyundai chief convicted on all charges, sentenced to three years in prison
- Japanese central, local governments hold drill for bird flu outbreak
- Australian share market down 0.2 percent as resources weaken
- Australia's Multiplex confirms offer from Canada's Brookfield Asset Management
- Australia's Multiplex confirms offer from Canada's Brookfield Asset Management
- Malaysia, U.S. resume free trade talks amid tension over Iran gas deal
- Taiwan shares flat amid concerns about tech earnings
- Jury sworn in for Norfolk Island's first murder trial in 150 years
- Chinese officials warn, ban more than 20 writers from attending Hong Kong conference
- Singapore's Changi Airport buys 29 percent stake in Nanjing airport
- Singapore's Changi Airport buys 29 percent stake in Nanjing airport
- Japan stocks lower, dollar down vs yen
- Japan stocks lower, dollar down vs yen
- Dollar weaker vs yen ahead of G7 finance chiefs meeting
- Dollar weaker vs yen ahead of G7 finance chiefs meeting
- Floods hit some 75 percent of Indonesian capital, 25 killed
- North Korea ready to freeze nuclear facility in exchange for reactors, energy aid: report
- Hitachi reports profit shrinks for October-December period
- Nielsen named Australian cricket coach
- Japan's Nikon reports nearly 60 percent jump in profit for October-December period
- Chinese shares fall on heavy selling of financial stocks; autos up on earnings news
- Chinese shares fall on heavy selling of financial stocks; autos up on earnings news
- Sweden's Atlas Copco in deal to buy road construction equipment company Dynapac
- Japan stocks lower, dollar down vs yen
- Japan stocks lower, dollar down vs yen
- Former East Timor prime minister says hit squad investigation into him dropped
- No need to endlessly repent colonialism, French foreign minister says
- Ryanair reports strong 3rd-quarter earnings, raises full-year forecast
- Hyundai chief convicted on all charges, sentenced to three years in prison
- Hyundai chief convicted on all charges, sentenced to three years in prison
- Thai authorities say they will not obstruct Thaksin's foreign media interviews
- Pakistan's Musharraf leaves for Iran, Turkey to discuss Mideast peace efforts
- Philippine shares rise as investors buy second and third line stocks
- Swiss Reinsurance Co. to sell its London headquarters
- Philippines earmarks US$2.5 million to keep bird flu out
- Philippines earmarks US$2.5 million to keep bird flu out
- Taiwan's military bases remove Chiang Kai-shek's statues
- Taiwan's military bases remove Chiang Kai-shek's statues
- Economic impact key consideration in Italy's soccer violence debate
- Indian business tycoon to fly F-16 fighter jet
- World's largest Islamic bank unveils aggressive plans for Malaysia
- French agriculture minister urges vigilance, not panic, over bird flu risk
- Spanish prison offers family cell units for inmates with children
- Colts beat Bears in rainy Super Bowl
- South Korean stocks rise on foreign buying, won gains
- Malaysian shares rise on foreign fund buying
- Malaysian shares rise on foreign fund buying
- Barratt says it agreed to buy Wilson Bowden in 2.2 billion pound deal
- Drought triggers US water wars, pits Montana against Wyoming
- Economic impact key consideration in Italy's soccer violence debate
- Jenas out of England's friendly against Spain
- Euro slips against U.S. dollar
- Ryanair reports strong 3rd-quarter earnings, raises full-year forecast
- Drought triggers US water wars, pits Montana against Wyoming
- Singapore to liberalize market for basic mail services
- Singapore to liberalize market for basic mail services
- Floods hit up to 75 percent of Indonesian capital; 29 killed
- Singapore shares rise to record high for 3rd straight session
- Men's super-G at ski worlds delayed
- Countrywide says it received a new approach about a possible takeover
- Hong Kong shares drop, traders sell China Mobile, HSBC
- Mysterious Wis. Wonder Spot Soon to Go
- Sweden's Ericsson and Turner Broadcasting collaborate on mobile services
- Greek universities shut down for weeklong strike
- Musharraf seeks to reassure Kashmiris over Pakistan-India peace talks
- Chinese producer says he plans to defy ban on film competing at Berlin film festival
- Edwin van der Sar pulls out of Netherlands' friendly against Russia
- Men's super-G at ski worlds postponed again
- Amateur Ads Follow Super Bowl Tradition
- U.S. troops in Baghdad tune out the war for a few hours to watch Super Bowl
- Deutsche Boerse launches luxury index to track high-end goods makers
- WADA urges stronger government backing in doping fight
- Men's super-G at ski worlds postponed again
- Roche boosting spending on research and development
- Greece missing four players for friendly against South Korea
- Most Asian markets fall, Tokyo hurt by decline in car makers
- Most Asian markets fall, Tokyo hurt by decline in car makers
- No Malfunction As Prince Rocks Halftime
- Rebel group withdraws boycott of India's biggest sporting event
- Atos Origin says full-year revenue fell slightly on decline in U.K. business
- Economic impact key consideration in Italy's soccer violence debate
- Atos Origin says full-year revenue fell slightly on decline in U.K. business
- Indian police clash with thousands of protesters at factory construction site
- Greece missing four players for friendly against South Korea
- Letter bomb explodes at London office, injuring female worker
- Germany says it will defend interests in Airbus restructuring, but is making no threats
- Start of ski worlds delayed for third day
- EU regulators clear sale of U.S. apparel retailer Eddie Bauer
- Van der Sar pulls out of Netherlands' friendly against Russia
- Japan's PM Abe stands by controversial Cabinet member, sags in polls
- Zoo welcomes birth of first African elephant in Thailand
- 2 former Siemens managers to be tried on bribery charges in Germany
- Gambler Gives Birth on N.J. Casino Floor
- UEFA names electronics giant BenQ one of top 10 sponsors for Euro 2008
- Oklahoma School Auctions Tuition on eBay
- Wis. Men Win Snow Sculpting Championship
- Faurecia says its second-half loss widened as French business declined
- U.S. official finds no abuse of refugees in Vietnam's Central Highlands
- Dutch poultry farmers following protective measures against bird flu
- On newly-released recordings, Schwarzenegger likens proposed border fence to Berlin Wall
- London's FTSE-100 index down 7.1 points at 6303.8 at midday
- Drought triggers US water wars, pits Montana against Wyoming
- Institutional investment manager State Street to acquire Investors Financial Services
- Mexican Seeks World Chili-Eating Record
- EU antitrust chief renews call for changes to energy network
- Polish defense minister Sikorski resigns
- Letter bomb explodes at London office, injuring female worker
- Oil prices drop below US$59 a barrel after jump on cold U.S. weather
- German utility RWE planning new pipeine from Czech Republic to Belgium
- Dutch poultry farmers following protective measures against bird flu
- Simon Property Group, Farallon Capital Management make higher offer for Mills
- Philadelphia Could Get Rubber Sidewalks
- Polish defense minister Sikorski resigns
- Royal Caribbean Cruises swings to a 4Q profit on lower cruise costs, higher revenue
- Germany celebrates becoming world champion ... in handball
- Slovenia's carbon emissions plan to cut pollution gets EU green light
- Carr and Douglas out for Euro 2008 qualifier
- Microsoft judge hopes to publish EU antitrust ruling by September
- Swiss Reinsurance Co. to sell London headquarters, 'The Gherkin'
- Rare mollusk and crustacean species discovered in Philippines
- Iceland's Glitnir to buy Finnish investment company FIM Group
- Hapoel Tel Aviv fires Schum as coach
- Russian tycoon Khodorkovsky's fall from grace
- Polish defense minister Sikorski resigns
- Apple, Beatles Settle Trademark Suit
- Thousands mourn policeman killed in Italy soccer riot
- McClaren under pressure ahead of England's friendly against Spain
- Oil prices rise again after earlier profit-taking
- Tickets for Champions League final in Athens go on sale
- Yachting race organizer on trial for alleged tax fraud
- Dutch poultry farmers following protective measures against bird flu
- Apple, Beatles Settle Trademark Suit
- Polish defense minister Sikorski resigns
- Thailand expected to hold constitution referendum in September
- Letter bomb explodes at London office, injuring female worker
- Apple, Beatles sign new deal to end trademark issues over "Apple" name, logos
- UAE expected to convene first elected council in coming week
- Apple, Beatles sign new deal to end trademark issues over "Apple" name, logos
- Anadarko to book a $100 million charge in 4Q for new "exceptional profits" tax in Algeria
- Tracking the awards: A list of movie awards leading up to the Oscars
- Who's Won What Leading Up to the Oscars
- PepsiCo board gives chairwoman title to Chief Executive Indra Nooyi
- Apple, Beatles Settle Trademark Suit
- China team deny reports they're unhappy training at Chelsea
- Edwards calls for universal health care coverage for all Americans
- New DVD Releases: 'Flags,' 'Grudge 2'
- Authorities warn of killer diseases in flood-stricken Indonesian capital
- Kazakh president's son-in-law accused in Kazakh bank managers' disappearance
- Wall Street stocks dip in early trading on concern about oil prices, U.S. economy
- Indian shares move to record high, led by car stocks
- Indian shares move to record high, led by car stocks
- Thai shares rise on blue chip buying
- Former Sweden coach Curt Lindstrom convicted of tax fraud
- Apple, Beatles sign new deal to end trademark issues over "Apple" name, logos
- Spyker launches first F1 car
- China team deny reports they're unhappy training at Chelsea
- European teams use friendlies to prepare for Euro 2008 qualifiers
- Automotive supplier Lear Corp. gets takeover bid from Icahn affiliate, valued at $2.61B
- Shipping carrier UPS orders 27 new Boeing freighters
- McClaren under pressure ahead of England's friendly against Spain
- Indie Film Stars Model Edun's New Line
- Wall Street narrowly mixed on concern about oil prices, U.S. economy
- Randgold says full-year profit rose 6 percent; company to start dividend payments
- Polish defense minister Sikorski resigns
- Afghan lawmakers denounce war crimes resolution, say it won't become law
- France's Royal meets Argentine first lady
- U.S. service sector growth increased in January at faster pace than December
- Germany says it will defend interests in Airbus restructuring, but is making no threats
- Stocks fall on concern about oil prices, U.S. economic growth
- Apple, Beatles sign new deal to end trademark issues over "Apple" name, logos
- Paris conference searches for ways to demobilize world's child soldiers
- PepsiCo says CEO Indra Nooyi will take additional job of chairwoman in May
- Bush proposes 11.3 percent increase in Pentagon budget, plus extra billions for war costs
- McClaren under pressure ahead of England's friendly against Spain
- Start of ski worlds delayed for third day
- U.S. service sector growth increased in January at faster pace than December
- Two businessmen try to buy Hearts, again
- Iraq is chief issue in early campaigns for 2008 US presidential elections
- Stuttgart signs Nuremberg's goalkeeper
- Euro slips against U.S. dollar
- Malisse defeats Blake in delayed Delray Beach final
- Bangladesh jails 19 politicians for a month under emergency powers
- British Airways says January passenger figures fell 2.8 percent
- Bangladesh jails 19 politicians for a month under emergency powers
- Automotive parts suppplier Lear Corp. gets $2.6B takeover bid from Icahn affiliate
- Letter bomb explodes at London office, injuring female worker
- Dunga puts unbeaten record with Brazil on line against Portugal
- Portugal recoups billions in unpaid taxes after clampdown on evasion
- Microsoft judge hopes to publish EU antitrust ruling by September
- Big game shows nice guys can finish on top
- Economics, 'ultras' may hurt Italy soccer reforms
- Capello rips Becks as Real loses
- Colts bust myths in Super Bowl win
- sidelines
- Chelsea training facility has Chinese disappointed
- Irish turn attention to France
- New Zealand Waitangi Day
- Taipei shares close little changed
- China Steel buys Baosteel stake
- PRC toughens approach on insider trading
- Japan unfazed by yen weakness
- Official says Qantas will stay in Australian hands
- Malaysia, U.S. resume FTA talks amid tension over Iran gas deal
- U.N. lifts ban on export of Beluga caviar
- Chunghwa Telecom is targeting 2.2 million 3G users by year's end
- Recent woes led to tighter bank oversight, says Moody's
- January inflation rises on fuel costs
- In Brief
- Sea turtles dying along coastline of Bangladesh
- Defense pact no threat to China, Australia says
- Norfolk Island trial struggles to select jury
- Fuel shortage hits Nepal's capital as crisis worsens
- Manila to insist on disarmament
- China tries to stop AIDS activist's visit to U.S., friend says
- In Brief
- German police find corpses at eatery
- Palestinian leaders hold talks in Mecca to end latest fighting
- Bilbao bomb blamed on Basque group
- Iraqi Sadr officials killed as joint operation nears
- Britain probes bird flu outbreak
- At least 30 dead in Colombian mine explosion
- Hrant Dink no longer stands alone
- Cheap hires are only half Accenture's battle
- Rectification in Taiwan's interest
- More young U.S. women choose religion over career
- Abortion vote to test Portugal's modernity
- Philippine migrant workers facing degrading labor practices in Qatar
- Evergreen Taipei offers Lover's Package
- Dragonair to increase holiday flights
- Festival dining at Caesar Park
- Microsoft expands Innovative Schools
- Valentine's Day dining at Naruwan
- 'Arthur and the Minimoys' to premiere here
- Lover's Day at Ambassador Kaohsiung
- Valentine's Day at Spring Park
- Taiwan to sign agreement allowing import of workers from Nauru
- Consumers Foundation warns against diseased pork
- Pigs 'tie the knot' in Yilan ceremony
- Crafty stray dog finally captured on busy freeway
- In Brief
- CAA denies reports that 2 aircraft nearly crashed
- AIT working with Taiwan on Wang case
- Ministry of Defense to host forum on regional security
- Lawmaker proposes to relocate CKS Memorial Hall
- Lee firm on pro-Taiwan stance, says Yao
- Taipei to buy rice crop after arsenic scare
- Hyundai chairman sentenced to prison
- Jakarta death toll up to 29
- President shuffles key officials
- Global warming to hit poor worst, says U.N.'s Ban
- Free trade can help guard the environment: WTO
- Environmentalists demand curbs on mercury trade
- UN lifts ban on exports of beluga caviar
- Another key Rebar official held incommunicado
- AIT asked to help repatriate Wang
- Asian governments considering new channels to meet ever-changing needs of citizens
- More than 22 million passengers to benefit as Taipei gateway invests US$18 million in SITA's Airportconnect solution
- TI introduces multipoint-LVDS single-channel receivers
- Oxford Business Group forms strategic partnership with ECCT
- New salary standard for household service workers welcomed by foreign employers, says DOLE
- Taiwan reforestation team visits the Philippines
- CPC to hike gasoline and diesel prices at midnight
- CPC to hike fuel prices at midnight
- Lee consistent on sovereignty: pro-independence heavyweights
- New appointments mark FedEx sales growth in Asia-Pacific
- Fitch assigns IDR and national long-term rating to Quanta Computer
- CPC to hike oil prices at midnight
- Bank of Taiwan to merge with Central Trust in July
- Authorities vow to track down diseased pork for public health
- Six Nations: Rookie flanker to replace Worsley for England against Italy
- Rice to discuss Iraq and Kurdish rebels with Turkish foreign minister
- Paris conference searches for ways to demobilize world's child soldiers
- U.S. service sector growth increased in January at faster pace than December
- Telecom Italia and Polymer Vision will develop and launch 'cellular-book'
- Malisse defeats Blake in delayed Delray Beach final
- U.S. stocks narrowly mixed on concern about economic growth, surge in takeover deals
- Polish defense minister Sikorski resigns, cites frustration with handling of Afghan mission
- McBeth voted FIFA vice president from Britain
- Super Bowl Ratings Even With Last Year
- Thousands mourn policeman killed in Italy soccer riot
- Three seeds sweep into second round at Pattaya Open
- After arrest, actor Ryan O'Neal says he acted in self-defense
- Super Bowl Ratings Even With Last Year
- German police barred from secretly searching computers over Internet
- McClaren under pressure ahead of England's friendly against Spain
- Six Nations: Rookie flanker to replace Worsley for England against Italy
- Letter bomb explodes at London office, injuring female worker
- Italy reeling from death of policeman in soccer riots
- Bush sends Congress $2.9 trillion (euro2.24 trillion) spending plan with big increases for the military
- Newspaper says DaimlerChrysler plans to cut 10,000 jobs, close plants
- Former child soldier tells Paris conference of long road to recovery
- Malisse defeats Blake in delayed Delray Beach final
- Brookfield adding to timber assets with purchase of Longview Fibre in $1.63 billion deal
- PepsiCo says CEO Indra Nooyi will take additional job of chairwoman in May
- Romario to stay on the bench in his return to Vasco
- Ryanair shares hit new high after strong 3rd-quarter profit, optimistic 2007 forecast
- Thousands mourn policeman killed in Italy soccer riot
- European markets end mixed
- Rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia now in talks to defuse regional tensions
- Britain's Prince Andrew bumps into shoppers _ literally _ at Dublin supermarket
- Documents of slain civil rights leader found in vacant barn
- German police barred from secretly searching computers over Internet
- New group aims to provide alternative voice for British Jews
- Miller to keep up his partying ways at world championships
- Greek refiners fined for jet fuel price fixing
- McClaren under pressure ahead of England's friendly against Spain
- Real Madrid agrees to transfer defender Jonathan Woodgate to Middlesbrough
- Hewlett-Packard to buy software provider Bristol Technology for undisclosed amount
- Mexes out of France's match against Argentina, Rodriguez and Flamini called up
- Britain's Prince Andrew bumps into shoppers _ literally _ at Dublin supermarket
- Alcohol found in USC kicker who fell off cliff last month
- Italy's interior minister says fans won't be allowed into stadiums unless security measures are up to norm
- Dutch poultry farmers following protective measures against bird flu
- Actor Claims Self-Defense After Arrest
- Fans won't be allowed into Italian soccer stadiums unless security measures are met
- Simon Property, Farallon Capital make higher offer for Mills
- Fans will not be allowed into Italian soccer stadiums unless security measures are met
- Actor Ryan O'Neal says he fired gun in self-defense to keep son from attacking him
- Fans will not be allowed into Italian soccer stadiums unless security measures are met
- Grammys a Party for Rubin's Clients
- Actor Ryan O'Neal says he fired gun in self-defense to keep son from attacking him
- Slim Shapes and Shine Seen on NY Runways
- Worrell's home to be replaced by museum for cricket great
- Press watchdog say Mideast states restrict media as US push for freedom falters
- Press watchdog say Mideast states restrict media as US push for freedom falters
- Super-combined format at worlds could change if weather woes continue
- Malisse defeats Blake in delayed Delray Beach final
- Actress-Singer Barbara McNair Dies
- Gunman orders doctors and nurses out of Alabama medical center and barricades himself inside
- Former New York City mayor moves closer to full-fledged presidential run
- Barbara McNair, singer who found success in Hollywood, dies
- France's food health agency upgrades bird flu risk after British outbreak
- 'Public Art Private Parts' on Show
- Fans won't be allowed into Italian stadiums unless security measures are met
- Probe of new drink Enviga calorie-burning claims by Coca-Cola and Nestle started
- Former New York City mayor moves closer to full-fledged presidential run
- Singer-Actress Barbara McNair Dies at 72
- Fans will not be allowed into Italian soccer stadiums unless security measures are met
- Probe of new drink Enviga calorie-burning claims by Coca-Cola and Nestle started
- Barbara McNair, singer who found success in Hollywood, dies
- Exhibit of crocheted nudes returns _ with crocheted fig leaves
- U.S. company buys Canada's biggest oyster producer
- Super Bowl Ratings Even With Last Year
- Real Madrid board expresses support for Capello despite mounting losses
- Simpson Says Lachey's Dating Was Painful
- Jessica Simpson says she was `hurt' when ex-husband Nick Lachey jumped back into dating
- DuPont sets goal of eliminating use of Teflon chemical
- Fans won't be allowed into Italian stadiums unless security measures are met
- Belarus says it will increase transit fees for Russian oil
- Shoulder injury sidelines Szarzewski for rest of Six Nations
- Rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia now in talks to defuse regional tensions
- New map points tourists toward England's rock 'n' roll landmarks
- Fans will not be allowed into Italian soccer stadiums unless security measures are met
- Barbara McNair, singer who found success in Hollywood, dies
- Mustonen, Heil win World Cup moguls events
- `CSI: NY' Seeks to Set Itself Apart
- Barbra Streisand says she likes Hillary, and Obama and Edwards
- Babyshambles singer Pete Doherty charged with driving offenses
- Slim Shapes and Shine Seen on NY Runways
- Documents of slain civil rights leader found in vacant barn
- 'Lost' Tries to Get Its Mojo Back
- Fans won't be allowed into Italian stadiums unless security measures are met
- Fans will not be allowed into Italian soccer stadiums unless security measures are met
- Ponting named Australian Cricketer of the Year
- State Street to acquire Investors Financial Services for $4.2 billion
- France's Royal meets Argentine first lady
- Banks say U.S. demand for most loan types is weakening, Fed survey shows
- Costa named captain for Brazil in Davis Cup
- Malisse defeats Blake in delayed Delray Beach final
- 3 British men convicted of using Internet to plan rape conspiracy
- HEALTHBEAT: Debate grows over testing pregnant women for sluggish thyroids
- Apple, Beatles Settle Trademark Lawsuit
- Judge blocks DirecTV from airing ads in Time Warner markets
- Barbara McNair, singer who found success in Hollywood, hosted TV variety show, dies at 72
- Gunman taken into custody after barricading himself in Alabama medical center
- Will Skinny-Model Debate Trickle Down?
- Safina, Loit advance in Paris
- U.S. study forecasts spending on search engine advertising could rise 39 percent this year
- Actor Claims Self-Defense After Arrest
- Dollar gains versus euro and pound after data show strong U.S. service sector in January
- Former New York City mayor moves closer to full-fledged presidential run
- Egyptian girl dies of bird flu, country's 12th avian flu death
- Simpson Says Lachey's Dating Was Painful
- Super Bowl Ratings Even With Last Year
- Actor Claims Self-Defense After Arrest
- Man pleads guilty to possessing ricin
- Injured O'Driscoll could lead Ireland against France
- Barbra Streisand Likes Democrat Hopefuls
- Oil prices settle below $59 a barrel; natural gas briefly tops $8 per thousand cubic feet
- Oil prices settle below $59 a barrel; natural gas briefly tops $8 per thousand cubic feet
- Delta Air Lines January traffic rises on stronger international traffic
- `Jackass' Star Bam Margera Gets Hitched
- Rosicky named 2006 player of the year in the Czech Republic
- 'Jackass' Star Bam Margera Gets Hitched
- Apple, Beatles end trademark issues over "Apple" name, logos but still no word on downloads
- `Jackass' star Bam Margera marries childhood friend in Philadelphia
- Alabama court to review $3.6 billion verdict against Exxon
- PSG defender Yepes could miss rest of the season with broken ankle
- Poll: British Labour support steady, but half of voters think Blair should resign
- Miami's Payton suspended for talking back to official
- Injured O'Driscoll could lead Ireland against France
- A troubled U.S. military presence on Ecuador's coast
- Barbra Streisand Likes Democrat Hopefuls
- Argentina's Bill and Hillary: Which one will run?
- Dad Accused of Using Stun Gun on Baby
- Fire at convicted Coke secretary's apartment ruled accident
- Johnson looks to pull of rare NASCAR repeat
- Gunman taken into custody after barricading himself in Alabama medical center
- British officials: no risk to public or industry from bird flu outbreak
- Senate Democrats attack Bush's decision to deploy more troops in Iraq
- Dad Accused of Using Stun Gun on Baby
- Miller to launch Mexican-style beer to court Hispanics
- Argentine ex-president Carlos Menem forming new party for another election bid
- State Street to acquire Investors Financial Services for $4.2 billion
- Apple, Beatles end trademark issues over "Apple" name, logos but still no word on downloads
- Equity Office Properties shareholders set to vote Wednesday on buyout bid
- U.S. government issues preliminary decision against paying for Cyberonics depression device
- Jeff Zucker's Rapid Rise to Top of NBC
- Actor Claims Self-Defense After Arrest
- Doctor, Deer Collide on Ski Trail
- Royal Caribbean posts 4Q profit from year-ago loss, but stock falls on Caribbean forecast
- Spain's Acciona ordered to tell truth about buying stock of Spanish utility Endesa
- Singer-Actress Barbara McNair Dies at 72
- PepsiCo says CEO Indra Nooyi will take additional job of chairwoman in May
- Gold, silver prices rise on early jump in oil, Iran-related worries
- Harley-Davidson, union expected to meet with federal mediator
- Judge cuts former Westar Energy CEO's sentence to 24 months
- Man on Probation for Theft Charged Again
- 'Today' and cable successes push Jeff Zucker to NBC Universal top, despite prime-time failings
- Barbara McNair, singer who found success in Hollywood, hosted TV variety show, dies at 72
- Singer-Actress Barbara McNair Dies at 72
- U.S. government issues preliminary decision against paying for Cyberonics depression device
- Viacom and CBS Chairman Redstone settles suit with his son Brent
- DuPont sets goal of eliminating Teflon processing chemical
- American football championship attracts third largest TV audience in U.S. history
- Judge blocks DirecTV from airing ads in Time Warner markets
- Boeing gets $7.6 million Navy deal for T-45 Aircraft
- Nine venues on schedule for Copa America in Venezuela
- Brazil's Petrobras begins oil, gas output from field off U.S. in Gulf of Mexico
- Afghanistan, Pakistan would see boost in Bush's proposed aid budget
- Electronic retailer Tweeter a casualty in flat-panel TV price wars, but has escape plan
- Authorities warn of killer diseases in flood-stricken Indonesian capital
- Steel services company Esmark plans to reinvent Wheeling-Pitt
- U.S. says North Korea must `get out of nuclear business'
- New CEO set to change culture of Wheeling-Pitt
- U.S. farmers see growing market in ethnic vegetables
- US government issues preliminary decision against paying for Cyberonics depression device
- Jeff Zucker's Rapid Rise to Top of NBC
- Actor Claims Self-Defense After Arrest
- O'Neal Claims Self-Defense After Arrest
- Hyundai Motor chief slapped with prison term for embezzlement, plans appeal
- Harley-Davidson, union expected to meet with federal mediator
- U.S. report shows rise in youth suicides after decade of decline
- Barbra Streisand Likes Democrat Hopefuls
- Doug Birch named Moscow bureau chief for AP
- Ally of Texas Governor Perry asks him to rescind vaccine mandate for cervical cancer virus
- `The Messengers' Tops Weekend Box Office
- Judge cuts former Westar Energy CEO's sentence to 24 months
- `Jackass' Star Bam Margera Gets Hitched
- Fans will not be allowed into Italian soccer stadiums unless security measures are met
- `The Messengers' debuts as the top box-office draw with take of $14.7 million
- Gerrard pleads for more patience as England faces Spain in friendly
- 'Jackass' Star Bam Margera Gets Hitched
- BP looks to restore battered reputation as it reveals anticipated fall in annual profits
- Barbra Streisand Likes Democrat Hopefuls
- Slim Shapes and Shine Seen on NY Runways
- Man sentenced to 25 years for murdering Anglo-Zulu historian
- Republicans block Senate debate on Iraq buildup resolution
- Sampras to return to competition in Boston
- SKorea's ruling Uri Party loses control of parliament as 23 lawmakers quit
- Japanese stocks higher, dollar down against the yen
- Clothes take on a slimmer shape and add shine on the New York Fashion Week runways
- Las Vegas Sands 4Q profit rises 3 percent, but shares fall
- Japanese stocks higher, dollar down against the yen
- Clothes take on a slimmer shape and add shine on the New York Fashion Week runways
- Two members of Grammy-nominated band Conjunto Primavera injured in West Texas accident
- Super Bowl Audience Second-Largest Ever
- British advised not to panic over bird flu
- Nominees Celebrate Oscar Status at Lunch
- Former child soldier tells Paris conference of long road to recovery
- Oscar nominees celebrate their elite Hollywood status at annual academy luncheon
- Suit Settled Between Spector, Assistant
- European officials hopeful about air pact talks in Washington
- Texas Republicans ask governor to rescind vaccine mandate for cervical cancer virus
- Chinese portal Sohu says 4Q profit falls on higher costs
- Chinese portal Sohu says 4Q profit falls on higher costs
- Grammys a Party for Rubin's Clients
- Suit Settled Between Spector, Assistant
- South Korea's ruling Uri Party loses control of legislature as 23 lawmakers quit
- South Korea's ruling Uri Party loses control of legislature as 23 lawmakers quit
- Caribbean Series: Dominicans trounce Venezuela 7-1, remain undefeated
- Goldeneye, lush property in Jamaica where Fleming wrote James Bond novels, to get facelift
- Conflicting Accounts of O'Neal Arrest
- O'Neal Arrest Accounts Differ Sharply
- Conflicting accounts of what led to Ryan O'Neal arrest
- O'Neal Arrest Accounts Differ Sharply
- O'Neal Arrest Accounts Differ Sharply
- Group wants Sept. 11-style commission on New Orleans levee failure
- O'Neal Arrest Accounts Differ Sharply
- O'Neal Arrest Accounts Differ Sharply
- Police Arrest Accused 'Pedicure Bandit'
- U.S. officials insist on destruction of missiles in Nicaragua
- Slim Shapes and Shine Seen on NY Runways
- 911 Calls for Help in O'Neal Arrest
- Bush budget plan would boost Pentagon, pinch domestic spending
- O'Neal Arrest Accounts Differ Sharply
- Back from England, Dempsey looking to spark U.S. against Mexico
- China's banks told to block loans for stock investments
- Nominees Celebrate Oscar Status at Lunch
- Simpson Says Lachey's Dating Was Painful
- 'Jackass' Star Bam Margera Gets Hitched
- Woman pleads for help on emergency calls before Ryan O'Neal arrest
- 911 Calls for Help in O'Neal Arrest
- Woman Called 911 Before O'Neal Arrest
- Woman Called 911 Before O'Neal Arrest
- Japanese stocks higher on bargain hunting, dollar down against the yen
- Japanese stocks higher on bargain hunting, dollar down against the yen
- Bush proposes defense budget that foresees declining costs of Iraq war
- Red Wings rally to beat Rangers
- Singer-Actress Barbara McNair Dies at 72
- Tri series: England wins toss, bats against New Zealand; Vaughan returns
- Tri series: England wins toss, bats against New Zealand; Vaughan returns
- Businessman held in Australia on fraud charge after release from Vanuatu jail
- Doctor, Deer Collide on Ski Trail
- South Korea's ruling Uri Party loses top spot in legislature as 23 lawmakers quit
- South Korea's ruling Uri Party loses top spot in legislature as 23 lawmakers quit
- Two-Faced Calf Loses Struggle to Live
- Two-Faced Calf Loses Struggle to Live
- 'Mod Squad' Actor Tige Andrews, 86, Dies
- Giuliani suggests formal announcement is a matter of when, not if
- Rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia now in talks to defuse regional tensions
- Tige Andrews, character actor who starred in 'The Mod Squad,' dies in LA at 86
- 'Mod Squad' Actor Tige Andrews, 86, Dies
- Chinese president takes African tour to South Africa
- Tokyo seeks explanation of Chinese entry into disputed sea zone
- Two-Faced Calf Loses Struggle to Live
- Woman Called 911 Before O'Neal Arrest
- 'Mod Squad' Actor Tige Andrews, 86, Dies
- Two more Indonesian sickened by bird flu, health ministry says
- Two more Indonesian sickened by bird flu, health ministry says
- 'Mod Squad' Actor Tige Andrews, 86, Dies
- Christian Brando, Ex-Wife Settle Suits
- Christian Brando, Ex-Wife Settle Suits
- Slim Shapes and Shine Seen on NY Runways
- Taiwan's embattled president reshuffles key posts
- Clothes take on a slimmer shape and add shine on the New York Fashion Week runways
- Fifth cut of Chinese movie gets cleared to compete at Berlin film festival
- Fresh floods bring more misery to Indonesian capital amid fears of disease
- Former Indonesian commander first to fire on journalists, inquiry hears
- Cuba Blasts Anti-Castro TV Programming
- Tige Andrews, character actor who starred in 'The Mod Squad,' dies in LA at 86
- Press watchdog say Mideast states restrict media as US push for freedom falters
- Kodak enters inkjet-printer market, offering low ink-cartridge prices
- Singapore rolls out 5-year plan to 'beautify' waterways
- U.S. negotiator says Japanese abductions fair game at upcoming talks with NKorea
- U.S. negotiator says Japanese abductions fair game at upcoming talks with NKorea
- Shane Watson recalled to Australian cricket team
- Woman Called 911 Before O'Neal Arrest
- Indian actor Abhishek Bachchan says his father's praise means world to him
- Indian actor Abhishek Bachchan says his father's praise means world to him
- Philippine shares fall after 6-session rally
- Indian actor Abhishek Bachchan says his father's praise means world to him
- Japan Airlines reports US$90 million quarterly loss on high oil prices, drop in ski travel
- Mitsubishi Motors turns profit in most recent quarter
- Mitsubishi Motors turns profit in most recent quarter
- Bush more cautious about Iraq prime minister
- China lacks resources to cut critical emissions, official says
- Indonesia not sharing bird flu virus ahead of vaccine deal: health minister
- Indonesia not sharing bird flu virus ahead of vaccine deal: health minister
- Democrats in US Senate say floor debate on Iraq inevitable
- New floods bring more misery to Indonesian capital amid fears of disease
- Former Indonesian commander first to fire on journalists, inquiry hears
- Nepal PM set to make announcement aimed at resolving southern violence
- Bush administration will begin selling job for budget plan before Democratic-controlled Congress
- Australian shares rise 0.8 percent on strong finance sector
- Thailand to reopen old Bangkok airport amid growing problems at Suvarnabhumi
- Toyota reports 7.3 percent rise in quarterly profit on booming sales
- South Korea's ruling Uri Party loses top spot in legislature as 23 lawmakers quit
- South Korea's ruling Uri Party loses top spot in legislature as 23 lawmakers quit
- Indian director Vikram Bhatt says his new movie explores the dark side of relationships
- Indian director Vikram Bhatt says his new movie explores the dark side of relationships
- Bangladesh arrests 2 more politicians under emergency powers
- Bangladesh arrests 2 more politicians under emergency powers
- JAL to cut work force by nearly 10 percent by fiscal 2009
- JAL to cut work force by nearly 10 percent by fiscal 2009
- Former Indonesian commander first to fire on journalists, inquiry hears
- Ponting: I haven't reached my best
- Ponting: I haven't reached my best
- Mitsubishi Motors reports 1st quarterly profit since 2004, helped by weak yen
- Truckmaker MAN AG's '06 net profit nearly doubles to euro925M
- Thai government OKs reopening of old Bangkok airport amid growing problems at Suvarnabhumi
- Woman Called 911 Before O'Neal Arrest
- JAL to cut 8 percent of work force after it reports US$90 million quarterly loss
- Australian PM vows to pressure US to quickly try Guantanamo Bay inmate
- Tri series: Collingwood's century leads England to 270 for seven
- Tri series: Collingwood's century leads England to 270 for seven
- Japan's NEC reports sharp drop in net profit in latest quarter
- Japan's NEC reports sharp drop in net profit in latest quarter
- Taiwan shares rise 1.2 percent, led by sea transport sector
- Oil prices rise above US$59 a barrel as arctic blast hits U.S. Northeast
- South Korean presidential hopeful urges North drop nuclear program, open country
- Bayer plans to invest US$1.8 billion in Shanghai production site
- German business bankruptcies slide, but personal insolvencies rise
- South Korea's ruling Uri Party loses top spot in legislature as 23 lawmakers quit
- South Korea's ruling Uri Party loses top spot in legislature as 23 lawmakers quit
- Toyota reports record quarterly profit, sales
- Human rights group honors 8 Vietnamese writers
- Experts wrangle over whether world should go soft or tough on North Korea
- Japanese stocks gain modestly, led by exporters, utilities
- Japanese stocks gain modestly, led by exporters, utilities
- U.S., Japan say energy aid not discussed ahead of talks with North Korea
- Bangladesh arrests 2 more politicians under emergency powers
- Bangladesh arrests 2 more politicians under emergency powers
- In diverse Honolulu, presidential contender was part of a multiethnic existence
- Accident at power station leaves tens of thousands in Tajikistan without electricity
- Aviva says worldwide sales rose 22 percent in the full year
- Floods bring more misery to Indonesian capital amid disease fears
- EU veterinary experts meet to assess safety measures after British bird flu outbreak
- Netherlands' KPN says sales, profit fell in fourth quarter
- South Korean stocks rise on display makers, won gains
- Floods bring more misery to Indonesian capital amid disease fears
- Singapore rolls out 5-year plan to beautify waterways
- Koreas to hold talks on fielding joint team for Beijing Olympics
- Koreas to hold talks on fielding joint team for Beijing Olympics
- Taiwan president sees military balance with China slipping
- Interior Minister briefs parliament on soccer violence
- Floods bring more misery to Indonesian capital amid disease fears
- Floods bring more misery to Indonesian capital amid disease fears
- JAL to cut 8 percent of work force after it reports US$90 million quarterly loss
- Thai government OKs reopening of old Bangkok airport amid growing problems at new one
- Japanese stocks gain modestly, led by exporters, utilities
- Japanese stocks gain modestly, led by exporters, utilities
- Chinese Web portal Sohu says 4Q profit falls on higher costs
- Japan's NEC reports sharp drop in net profit in latest quarter
- U.S. group hopes China will lift apparent travel ban on elderly AIDS activist
- Chinese stocks rebound as investors snap up bargains, shrugging off warnings of bubble
- China's banks told to block loans for stock investments
- China's banks told to block loans for stock investments
- Euro lower against the U.S. dollar
- Staudacher wins super-G gold at Alpine worlds
- Philippine shares fall after 6-session rally
- Staudacher wins super-G gold at Alpine worlds
- Debate rages in Kenya as evangelicals try to keep ancient skeleton in the closet
- Pfizer appeals Chinese ruling in battle over Viagra name
- Pfizer appeals Chinese ruling in battle over Viagra name
- Staudacher wins men's super-G world title
- Dollar higher vs yen amid lingering speculation G7 may take up yen at upcoming meeting
- Dollar higher vs yen amid lingering speculation G7 may take up yen at upcoming meeting
- Endesa board meets to discuss final takeover bid by Germany's E.On
- Debate rages in Kenya as evangelicals try to keep ancient skeleton in the closet
- Former Czech president supports placing U.S. radar base on Czech territory
- Hong Kong shares rise 1 percent on rebound in China markets
- China's Zijin Mining's bid for Monterrico Metals part of global quest for resources
- China's Zijin Mining's bid for Monterrico Metals part of global quest for resources
- Real says Woodgate's transfer to Middlesbrough not completed
- Staudacher wins men's super-G world title
- ABB Ltd. to sell stakes in Indian, Moroccan power projects
- China's Zijin Mining's bid for Monterrico Metals part of global quest for resources
- China's Zijin Mining's bid for Monterrico Metals part of global quest for resources
- Staudacher wins men's super-G world title
- Rights group: Olympics organizers reluctant to push China for full press freedom
- Rights group: Olympics organizers reluctant to push China for full press freedom
- American mall developer Taubman Centers is sold on booming Macau
- Malaysian shares buoyed by foreign fund buying
- Germany hopes for a jump start in qualifying year
- Congo forms new Cabinet
- Taiwan's Advanced Semiconductor posts decline in Q4 net profit on falling revenue
- Truckmaker MAN AG's 2006 net profit nearly doubles to euro925M
- Taiwan's Advanced Semiconductor posts decline in Q4 net profit on falling revenue
- Prodi to meet allies in meeting focused on foreign policy
- Most Asian markets rise as Hong Kong and Tokyo gain; Chinese shares rebound
- Staudacher wins men's super-G world title
- Ukraine's one-time "Orange Revolution" allies reunite in opposition, call for early polls
- UCB says it ends partnership with ImClone
- Pakistani movie stars urge government to revive moribund film industry
- ARM Holdings says 4th-quarter sales rose 8 percent
- Toyota reports record quarterly profit, sales, thanks to strong sales in U.S., Europe
- Floods bring more misery to Indonesian capital amid disease fears
- Floods bring more misery to Indonesian capital amid disease fears
- Tri series: England joins Australia in tri series final
- Floods bring more misery to Indonesian capital amid disease fears
- Floods bring more misery to Indonesian capital amid disease fears
- Some 600 French workers summoned in hearing over Moulinex layoffs
- Staudacher wins men's super-G world title
- Germany's IG Metall seeking wage increase of 6.5 percent in 2007
- Celta coach Vazquez wins vote of confidence
- Two American businessmen set to put in takeover bid for Liverpool
- BP says 4th-quarter profit falls 22 percent; cuts growth targets
- Suspected letter bomb explodes southwest of London, 2 injured
- Netherlands' Philips sells Optical Media business for undisclosed sum
- Bilfinger Berger-led consortium wins contract to operate schools in Scottish Borders area
- Sinn Fein to face challenge from IRA hard-liners in Northern Ireland election
- London's FTSE-100 index up 29.9 points at 6,347.8 at midday
- 3i Group withdraws request for EU to clear takeover of Britain's Countrywide
- Pakistan awards contract to Singapore's PSA to operate its new Gwadar port
- 100,000 birds culled in Sweden after salmonella outbreak
- India's UB Group to decide whether to buy Scottish whisky maker Whyte & Mackay
- India's UB Group to decide whether to buy Scottish whisky maker Whyte & Mackay
- EU says "bulk of effort" in cutting car emissions must come from car makers
- U.S. aeronautic firms eye large defense contracts as India hosts air show
- Poland's unemployment rate inches up to 15.2 percent in January
- Hiddink faces old team when Russia visits Netherlands in friendly
- Betis defender Juanito out for three weeks
- Liverpool board recommends American takeover bid
- Paerson wins super-G at Alpine worlds
- Indian shares fall slightly; lower after 3 sessions of gains
- Floods bring more misery to Indonesian capital amid disease fears
- Floods bring more misery to Indonesian capital amid disease fears
- ABN Amro unit agrees to buy Baarsma Wine Group for undisclosed sum
- Liverpool board recommends American takeover bid
- UCB, ImClone say they agreed to end development partnership
- Paerson successfully defends super-G world title for first win of season
- British minister pledges support for Bulgarian medics sentenced in Libya
- Paerson successfully defends super-G world title for first win of season
- Abu Dhabi company buying CMS overseas unit for $900 million
- Liverpool board recommends American takeover bid
- Mitsubishi Fuso recalls more than 60,000 trucks for faulty wheel hubs
- Paerson successfully defends super-G world title for first win of season
- Duke Energy 4Q earnings fall on special items, losses at several operating units
- Japanese group says YouTube promises to post copyright warnings in Japanese soon
- Avon reports 4Q profit edged up, restrained by restructuring costs
- Tyco 1Q profit climbs 43 percent on increased revenue, beats analyst expectation by a penny
- Blackstone Group raises bid for Equity Office by about 2 percent, board approves new deal
- Donor initiative launched to address needs of Asia's growing cities
- Bulgaria, Greece, Russia to sign long-awaited pipeline deal
- BT says it agreed to buy India's i2i for undisclosed sum
- Revised list of banned substances approved
- Anadarko Petroleum 4Q profit more than doubles, boosted by sale of Canadian subsidiary
- Anna Nicole Smith, TrimSpa sued in class-action suit
- No charges for government adviser in Britain's honors investigation
- Boeing Co. signs US$401 million deal with Azerbaijan's state airline
- Staudacher wins men's super-G world title
- Media conglomerate InterActiveCorp posts 85 percent drop in 4Q profit on charge
- Paerson successfully defends super-G world title for first win of season
- DaimlerChrysler: Sales of Mercedes Car Group up 7 percent in January from a year ago
- King banned from international soccer for 2 years
- Olmert nominates new justice minister
- Prodi meets allies for talks on Italy's foreign policy
- Cosmetics seller Avon reports 4Q profit edged up, restrained by restructuring costs
- Oil prices spike close to US$60 a barrel as arctic blast hits U.S. Northeast
- Gorbachev asks Bill Gates to intervene in Russian school principal's piracy case
- Anna Nicole Smith, TrimSpa Sued
- Anna Nicole Smith, TrimSpa Sued
- Youth-oriented cell phone service Helio discloses subscribers for 1st time
- Sotheby's 94.9 million pounds sale of Impressionist, modern art its European record
- Ukraine's one-time "Orange Revolution" allies reunite amid standoff with pro-Russian PM
- Anadarko Petroleum 4Q profit more than doubles, boosted by sale of Canadian subsidiary
- Smith, TrimSpa Sued in Class-Action Suit
- Lloyd's of London says it reappointed Peter Levene as chairman
- EU says "bulk of effort" in cutting car emissions must come from car makers
- Liverpool board recommends American takeover bid
- Staudacher wins men's super-G world title
- Phonemaker Sony Ericsson unveils new models in bid to increase market share
- Germany's IG Metall launches new round of wage talks, seeking 6.5 percent increase
- Finnair fourth-quarter loss widens on costs, competition and fuel
- Thai Energy Ministry mulls nuclear power option in 15-year plan
- Romanian lawmakers pass bill making it easier to impeach president
- Government, citing flight risk, wants former Coke secretary jailed immediately
- Smith, TrimSpa Sued in Class-Action Suit
- French government taking extra measures to prevent bird flu
- Officials say Ford to bring back once popular Taurus name for 5 Hundred model
- EU experts told British bird flu outbreak unlikely linked to Hungary case
- Disgraced pastor convinced he's now "completely heterosexual"
- Gas stations in Italy go on strike to protest liberalization plans
- France faces Argentina firepower with depleted defense
- U.S. stocks edge higher as oil moves higher, Fed speeches eyed
- Northrop Grumman taps Turkey's Tusas to supply 400 F-35 Lightning II fuselages
- 1/4' New Style Inspired by Bygone Era
- Romanian premier criticizes ambassador to Italy over letter on troops in Afghanistan
- Paris' Orsay Museum gets renovation to restore forgotten architectural touches
- Kyrgyz president appoints ministers to new Cabinet
- Romanian premier criticizes ambassador to Italy over letter on troops in Afghanistan
- Burst Pipe Damages Newman's Restaurant
- Flavio Ortega, Honduras soccer coach, dies at 62
- Komodo Dragon, Gift to Bush Sr., Dies
- Airbus says it sold six A330-200 freighters to Avion Aircraft Trading
- Unseeded Pratt upsets 2nd-seed Kirilenko at Pattaya Open
- Unseeded Pratt upsets 2nd-seed Kirilenko at Pattaya Open
- Poland's twin leaders face accusations of filling ranks with loyalists lacking experience
- YouTube Copyright Warnings Expected Soon
- Ryanair unveils 16 new routes, declares German airport near Duesseldorf its 19th base
- Defense Secretary says he is considering alternatives if troop buildup in Iraq does not work
- Tyco 1Q profit climbs 43 percent on increased revenue
- Senate panel approves new jobs for Adm. Fallon, Gen. Casey
- Liverpool owners Gillett, Hicks admit to knowing little about soccer
- Music Review: Griffin CD Is Perfection
- EU clears Russia's Norilsk Nickel to buy OM Group's nickel assets
- Oil drilling companies to pay record settlement in Nigerian bribery case
- Zucker Named NBC Universal Chief
- Komodo Dragon, Gift to Bush Sr., Dies
- 2nd largest U.S. newspaper publisher McClatchy reports 4Q loss after paper sale
- Finnair fourth-quarter loss widens on costs, competition and fuel
- Under fire by France, ECB poised to keep interest rates steady until March
- Flavio Ortega, Honduras soccer coach, dies at 62
- More bird flu reported in chickens in Pakistan
- More bird flu reported in chickens in Pakistan
- Treasury Secretary Paulson says U.S. budget can be balanced with strong economic growth
- Music Review-Jason Michael Carroll
- Defense secetary: Troop buildup not last chance for Iraq
- Laporte makes five changes for Six Nations match against Ireland
- Airbus says it is negotiating sale of super jumbo A380 to two Indian airlines
- Unseeded Pratt upsets 2nd-seed Kirilenko at Pattaya Open
- Bangladesh arrests 4 more politicians under emergency powers
- OCAC Minister Chang to improve services for overseas compatriots
- Softball team reaches 2008 Games
- Liverpool set to be bought by U.S. duo
- Italy vows to resist pressure to resume soccer season
- Staudacher and Paerson take world super-G titles
- England joins Australia in cricket tri series final
- Bryant takes over in downing of Hawks
- Sidelines
- Formula 1 dispute brews over supply of teams' chassis
- European hopefuls look for boost in friendlies
- Walz rant sparks Dallas' road turnaround
- Strawberry & endless love at Sunworld
- Lover's Day at Hotel Kuva Chateau
- 'Joy to the World' show at Angel Art Gallery
- Mihan sets up outlet at Taipei 101
- Post encourages public writing letters
- Taipei to host 2007 Lantern Festival
- In Brief
- Astronaut tried to kidnap love rival, says police
- Research unveils trends of tattooing in America
- Spa professionals trained to help the abused
- AU Optronics up after reports on Sony orders
- Yen gains ahead of G-7 meeting; NT dollar weakens
- Japan Airlines plans to cut 4,300 employees
- Dow nearly flat despite strong sales at Wal-Mart
- In Brief
- UPS reviews Airbus order, buys Boeing jets
- These days Panama hats are made in Ecuador, undercut by China
- GM, Ford start New Year same way they ended 2006
- Apple and Beatles end trademark row over iconic logo
- More than 22 million passengers to benefit from AirportConnect
- Asia-Pacific governments seen eying new channels to meet public's needs
- Advanced Semiconductor posts decline in Q4 net profit
- Chi Mei Q4 profit dives 95% on year
- Logitech rides Windows Vista wave
- In Brief
- China's leader to sign deals in South Africa
- Former Indonesian commander first to fire on journalists, inquiry hears
- South Korea's ruling Uri Party loses top spot as 23 officials quit
- Kashmiri businesses close in protest
- Jakarta floods trigger sanitation, disease worries
- In Brief
- Rift Valley Fever jumps from Kenya to neighboring Tanzania, kills 139
- Israel begins renovation near disputed holy site
- Uganda rebels threaten war without new venue for talks
- Reconciliation dialogue begins in Somalian capital
- Ortega, U.S. clash over missiles
- Palestine leaders head for talks on unity in holy city
- A transgenic time for Mexico?
- Chirac is right about Iran
- Citizen vote needed for our U.N. bid
- Su's policy focused on production, farmers and farms
- Mom arrested for allegedly killing son
- MOFA defends revoking Wang's R.O.C. passport
- MAC unsure of date for opening Taiwan to tourists from PRC
- In Brief
- New bank merger to create largest holding company
- Taiwan health group's efforts seen aiding nation's WHO bid
- Nauru to set up embassy in Taiwan, MOFA states
- KMT rejects customized rule-changing
- DPP to launch 'transitional' justice drive
- DPP criticized as 'tampering with history'
- Nations ban British poultry over bird flu
- U.S. Republicans block Senate Iraq vote
- Travelers can get off but not on at Taipei, THSRC says
- Agencies team up to crack down on diseased pig meat
- Tseng Wu-yen to be held in Rebar investigation
- Illegal logging hits Asian forests, orangutans: U.N.
- World's Churches go green and rally to cause
- Britain to host climate change economics meeting
- Memorial to Hsu changed to February 9
- Hsu's dream as pop singer unfulfilled
- Wang's wife continues effort to free husband
- Hsu's mother thankful her boyfriend serenely ties up her affairs
- U.S. working closely with Taiwan on Wang case
- Sugar probe to benefit disease diagnosis and treatment
- Close to 40 percent of Asia's SMEs say virus attacks is the greatest threat to network security
- Wireless e-mail drives growth in worldwide PDA shipments, says research house
- AT&T wins 13-site VPN and remote access contract from TPO Displays
- Standard Chartered Bank launches 'Jia You' program
- Family memorial service for Hsu to be held Thursday
- Philippine leisure destinations drawing Taiwanese visitors during LNY season
- Taiwan, Philippines exploring investment opportunities in agriculture
- MECO to organize livelihood fair for migrants this year
- Premier Su orders crackdown on diseased pork to esnure food sanitation
- DPP head defends desinicizaion and anti-Chiang moves
- TTV photopher dimissed on suspicion of robbery
- London's FTSE-100 index closes up 28.4 points at 6,346.3
- Cabinet approves new justice minister
- Web Sites Fuse ITunes and `Idol'
- MGIC Investment to buy rival Radian for $4.9B in stock; new company to have assets of $15B
- Staudacher wins super-G title after sorting out eye and knee problems
- Radio Free Europe to expand broadcasting to Iran, end to Romania, Macedonia
- Alpine Skiing World Championships Medalists
- Dutch prosecutors ask for ten-month sentence in Hiddink tax fraud case
- Cabinet approves new justice minister
- EU donates euro600,000 to Jakarta flood victims
- Bulgaria beats Latvia 2-0 in Cyprus tournament opener
- Nations pledge not to use child soldiers
- Some 600 French workers summoned in hearing over Moulinex layoffs
- Good stock news since July raising concerns about an upcoming correction
- Russian president tells tycoons economy over-reliant on raw material exports
- Harlots, rakes, Frenchmen, and worse _ William Hogarth exhibition to open at Tate Britain
- Fearful of repetition of sectarian blowup _ or fed up _ some Lebanese put a ban on politics
- ABB Ltd. to sell stakes in Indian, Moroccan power projects
- Olympic Park preliminary plans completed, no word on cost
- Smith, TrimSpa Sued in Class-Action Suit
- Colts return to frigid Indy and rally at Dome
- Man Gets 2nd Chance at Space Ride
- Endesa says it views E.On takeover bid favorably
- 290 People Run Up Empire State Building
- England, Spain coaches under pressure to win friendly at Old Trafford
- European markets end mainly higher
- Sotheby's Sale Fetches $186 Million
- Hilton Has Ticket to Vienna's Opera Ball
- Ex-deputy leader urges Malaysian government to support Thai peace bid
- Endesa says it views E.On takeover bid favorably
- FIFA claims 'landmark' legal victory in dispute with Spanish club
- Second letter bomb to hit a British outsourcing company in 2 days explodes, 2 injured
- Venezuela announces plan to combat soaring inflation
- Appeals court sends Wal-Mart women bias case to trial
- Emerging markets boost Publicis quarterly revenue
- Rowling Mourns, Celebrates Potter's End
- Kosovo consortium wins bid for second cell phone provider
- Charlize Theron sued in NYC for breach of contract
- Peugeot-Citroen confirms appointment of former Airbus CEO Christian Streiff as its CEO
- Romanian premier criticizes ambassador to Italy over letter on troops in Afghanistan
- JK Rowling feels `heartbroken and euphoric' over Potter's end
- EU and West and Central Africa to push for trade deal by end of 2007
- Staged killings by security forces set off protests in Indian Kashmir
- Appeals court sends Wal-Mart women bias case to trial
- Poiree wins 20-kilometer men's individual event
- U.S. stocks weighed by technology stocks, await Fed speeches
- Dechy advances to second-round match with Mauresmo in Paris
- New Fashions Inspired by Bygone Eras
- Constellation Brands will acquire Svedka vodka owner for $384 million
- Endesa recommends shareholders accept E.On takeover bid
- Gates: Troop buildup not last chance for Iraq
- Nations pledge not to use child soldiers
- U.S. candy maker to avoid marketing aimed at young children
- Russian president tells tycoons economy over-reliant on raw material exports
- Floods bring more misery to Indonesian capital amid disease fears
- Floods bring more misery to Indonesian capital amid disease fears
- Delta Air Lines says it resolved all objections to disclosure statement
- Makers Stir It Up With `Grapes' Opera
- England, Spain coaches under pressure to win friendly at Old Trafford
- Charlize Theron Sued by Swiss Watchmaker
- New Fashions Inspired by Bygone Eras
- Hogarth's Satire on Show at Tate
- Boeing's CEO McNerney applauds U.S. defense budget increases
- Tribute to former ambassador at National Cathedral
- Oil prices approach $59 a barrel as arctic blast hits U.S. Northeast
- EU says 'bulk of effort' in cutting car emissions must come from car makers
- Country singer Keith Urban sues same-named painter over Web site
- Oscars Drawn to Actresses in Disguise
- Endesa recommends shareholders accept E.On takeover bid
- Six Nations: Five changes for France against Ireland
- The Americans are coming: Liverpool the latest club to be taken over
- Former governor to announce presidential run on Feb. 13
- Creators take aim at staid opera world with quintessentially American `Grapes of Wrath'
- Reports: Worker who dealt with British bird flu outbreak being monitored in hospital
- A sour start to the year for Pebble's defending champ
- Recent best actress Oscar winners suggests academy favors performances in disguise
- Reports: Worker who helped with British bird flu outbreak being monitored in hospital
- Fed chief Bernanke: Education _ not protectionism _ would help deal with income inequality
- Agency administrator disputes accusations group rolled back environmental safeguards
- Wayward Wallaby Nabbed in Calif. Yard
- Oscars Drawn to Actresses in Disguise
- Reports: Worker who helped with British bird flu outbreak being monitored in hospital
- U.S. health agency approves new gene test to predict breast-cancer relapse
- Italy's foreign minister protests public letter by allies on Afghanistan
- Keith Urban Files Suit Over Web Address
- ICC gives green light to Symonds' World Cup selection
- Jordanians to elect mayors for first time in summer municipal elections
- Kremlin says Putin visits Rostropovich in hospital
- Italy's foreign minister protests public letter by allies on Afghanistan
- Cyprus beats Hungary 2-1, Bulgaria beats Latvia 2-0 in Cyprus tournament
- Negotiators put finishing touches to new Dutch government plan
- Economist Paul Volcker says steps to curb global warming would not devastate an economy
- Unseeded Pratt upsets Kirilenko at Pattaya
- Former border agent beaten in prison, family and congressman say
- Wal-Mart Sells Movies, TV Shows Online
- Cultural Agencies See Budget Increases
- Q&A With Gnarls Barkley's Danger Mouse
- New Fashions Inspired by Bygone Eras
- Mali 3, Lithuania 1
- Warrant issued for Daniel Baldwin after court no-show
- Officials: Ford to bring back once popular Taurus name
- Samsung to pay $90 million to settle price-fixing lawsuit
- Angela King, leading advocate for women's equality and top U.N. official on women's advancement, dies
- Veterinarian who helped with British bird flu outbreak being monitored in hospital
- Four Australians qualify for British Open
- Loving the Artist for Moral Reasons
- Nielsens: Super Week for CBS, and Others
- Dollar falls against major currencies ahead of foreign policy meetings this week
- Liu wins hurdles at Duesseldorf meet
- Olympic kayaker charged with drug possession
- Olympic kayaker charged with drug possession
- In Argentina's fast-growing economy, an uproar over inflation statistics
- Italy's foreign minister protests public letter by allies on Afghanistan
- Oil prices rise, finish below $59 a barrel as arctic blast hits U.S. Northeast
- Hackers overwhelm some key Internet traffic computers
- Snickers Ad Pulled After Complaints
- Romney to formally announce presidential run on Feb. 13
- Reba Back to CMA Festival After 11 Years
- International study raises safety concerns about heart surgery drug
- A new chairman at Augusta studies up on old traditions
- Reba Back to CMA Festival After 11 Years
- Nelson, `garlic Soup' to Do Fundraiser
- Bush administration to reassure Turkey of its opposition to proposed genocide resolution
- John P. Connolly Named Equity Head
- Euronet Worldwide inks global master services accord with Standard Chartered Bank
- Orsay Museum Gets Renovation
- Beyonce leads Soul Train nominations with 3
- Miller: Sweden offers away-from-home advantage for U.S. skiers
- John P. Connolly to become executive director of Actors' Equity in March
- Reba McEntire returns to CMA country music festival
- Wrigley 4th-quarter profit, sales rise
- AmeriDebt founder accused of hiding funds meant for debtors
- Warrant Issued for Actor Daniel Baldwin
- Bill Gates says technology's biggest challenge is keeping data secure
- Treasury secretary says Japan allows the yen's value to be set by markets
- Swiss economy minister calls for improved trade with Brazil
- Wall Street rebounds to close higher after Bernanke speech, tech tumble
- `Radio Golf' Opens on Broadway in May
- Appeals court sends Wal-Mart women bias case to trial
- `Radio Golf,' August Wilson's last play, opens on Broadway in May
- Gold, silver rise on high oil prices
- Cisco's second-quarter profit jumps 40 percent on network upgrades for video
- Teen Gets Frostbite After Barefoot Run
- Arrest Warrant Issued for Daniel Baldwin
- Government wants former Coke secretary jailed
- Arrest Warrant Issued for Daniel Baldwin
- Wall Street shrugs off tech warning, Bernanke speech to close higher
- Italy's foreign minister protests public letter by allies on Afghanistan
- Italy vows to resist pressure to resume soccer matches
- Grenada band leader reassigned after playing Taiwan's anthem at China-financed venue
- Schnyder falls, Vaidisova advances in Paris
- Schnyder falls, Vaidisova advances in Paris
- Reba Back to CMA Festival After 11 Years
- Defendants acquitted in AOL-PurchasePro trial
- Woman Fakes Attack, Scares Off Intruder
- After 3 Decades, `Wheel' Keeps Spinning
- Treasury secretary Paulson says Japan allows the yen's value to be set by markets
- Cisco's second-quarter profit jumps 40 percent on network upgrades for video
- Grenada band leader reassigned after playing Taiwan's anthem at China-financed venue
- Wayward Wallaby Nabbed in Calif. Yard
- Nike CEO Parker wants to build $23 billion worldwide company by 2011
- 290 People Run Up Empire State Building
- Wales and Northern Ireland play to goalless draw in friendly
- Electrocuted Owl Cuts Power to 23,000
- Portugal beats Brazil 2-0 to end Dunga's streak
- John Travolta, William H. Macy promote motorcycle comedy
- South Korea beats Greece 1-0 in friendly
- Prince's Halftime Imagery Questioned
- Muslim Brotherhood members to be tried by court known for swift trials with no appeal
- Club Med in Martinique offers alternative vacations due to strike
- MGIC Investment to buy rival Radian for $4.9 billion in stock
- Christina Aguilera says cooking naked with her spouse helps spice up marriage, in TV interview
- Boeing's McNerney applauds defense budget increases
- Alan Ball Examines Avoiding Intimacy
- Prince's Halftime Imagery Questioned
- Appeals court sends Wal-Mart women bias case to trial
- New Fashions Inspired by Bygone Eras
- Toy sales up in U.S.
- North Dakota issues first US hemp production licenses to 2 farmers
- Danes beat Aussies 3-1
- U.S. government wants former Coke secretary jailed
- Portugal beats Brazil 2-0 to end Dunga's streak
- Google CEO Schmidt meets with congressional lawmakers about online child safety, other issues
- Jeff Zucker Named NBC Universal Chief
- New exhibit hall at NYC's Natural History museum details human origins
- Cisco's second-quarter profit jumps 40 percent on network upgrades for video
- Some see guitar, some see phallic imagery in Prince's Super Bowl performance
- Sun Microsystems CFO reaffirms Q4 outlook, sees 4 percent operating margin
- Defendants acquitted in AOL-PurchasePro trial
- Betsey Johnson Shows New Collection
- AmeriDebt founder accused of hiding funds meant for debtors
- General Electric taps Jeff Zucker to run NBC Universal as president and CEO
- Woman Uses Daughter's Key to 'Steal' Car
- Australian government again thwarts local gay marriage law
- South Korea beats Greece 1-0 in friendly
- Pelosi, Dingell resolve skirmish in House of Representatives over climate issue
- Ghana score four to end 15 year wait for Nigeria victory
- Cellcom Israel falls modestly in first-day trading, after pricing above predicted range
- Comcast, Facebook to Launch Video Series
- Former Border Patrol agent convicted of shooting drug smuggler beaten by fellow prison inmates, authorities say
- Tomasson scores two, Danes beat Australia 3-1
- Comcast, Facebook to launch TV series for online, video on demand
- Australia's central bank keeps rates on hold at 6.25 percent
- Portugal, Ghana, South Korea, Denmark win London friendlies
- Ghana scores four to end 15-year dought against Nigeria
- Portugal, Ghana, South Korea, Denmark win London friendlies
- Rostropovich in Moscow hospital; manager says 'it does not look good'
- Osbournes say tickets to Ozzfest will be free this summer
- Congressman, Humane Society spar over animal fighting legislation
- Aguilera, Husband Strip Down on Sundays
- Appeals court sends Wal-Mart women bias case to trial
- WTO's 150 members to meet amid uncertainty about the U.S.
- Portugal beats Brazil 2-0 to end Dunga's streak
- Cisco's 2nd-quarter profit jumps 40 percent on network upgrades for video
- Dold, Walsham beat 200 others up stairs to top of Empire State Building
- Oil drilling companies to pay record settlement in Nigerian bribery case
- EU to overhaul consumer protection rules to adapt to Internet age
- Australian government again thwarts local gay marriage law
- 1950s Singer Frankie Laine Dies at 93
- WWII vet seeks to translate, return letters found during battle
- 1950s Singer Frankie Laine Dies at 93
- Rostropovich in Moscow hospital
- Boats shuttle food, water across flood-ravaged Indonesian capital
- U.S. ambassador says nuke deal does not oblige India to buy American jets
- Thai Energy Ministry mulls nuclear power option in 15-year plan
- Rostropovich in Moscow hospital
- Poor suffer brunt of floods in downtown Jakarta districts
- Federal regulators accuse 2 former Engineered Support executives of options scheme
- Navistar says NYSE going ahead with delisting its stock
- 1950s Singer Frankie Laine Dies at 93
- After a year, no resolution in gambling case for former NHL All-Star
- Staged killings by security forces set off protests in Indian Kashmir
- 1957 World Series MVP dead at 80
- Japan stocks fall in early trade, dollar lower vs yen
- Japan stocks fall in early trade, dollar lower vs yen
- Ozzy Steps Up to Bat for Fans: Free Tix
- Singer Frankie Laine, who had string of hits in 1950s, dies in California at age 93
- Prince's Halftime Imagery Questioned
- Son of Eagles coach charged with drug, weapon offenses
- Helicopter to rescue barge crew as cyclone batters Australia's northeast
- Nike CEO Parker wants to build $23 billion company by 2011
- New coaches in the spotlight as U.S. prepares to face Mexico
- House of Representatives to confront Bush next week with measure opposing Iraq buildup
- Celeb Bikers Rev Engines in Atlanta
- Celeb Bikers Rev Engines in Atlanta
- Sasso Sasso resigns FIFA executive committee post
- 1950s Singer Frankie Laine Dies at 93
- No Marriage Plans for Jim and Jenny
- No marriage plans, and therefore no divorce plans, for Jim Carrey and Jenny McCarthy
- Ozzy Steps Up to Bat for Fans: Free Tix
- 1950s Singer Frankie Laine Dies at 93
- More U.S. troops died in Iraq combat in past four months than in any similar period of war
- 1950s Singer Frankie Laine Dies at 93
- 1950s Singer Frankie Laine Dies at 93
- U.S., French companies sue Dominican Republic over electricity revenues
- Hackers overwhelm some vital Internet traffic computers
- Beyonce Leads Soul Train Nominations
- 1950s Singer Frankie Laine Dies at 93
- Two men accused in Philippine coup plot run for Senate
- Singer Frankie Laine, who had string of hits in 1950s, dies in California at age 93
- Harlots, rakes, Frenchmen, and worse _ William Hogarth exhibition to open at Tate Britain
- No Marriage Plans for Jim and Jenny
- Argentina's Velez beats Danubio 2-1, advances to Libertadores' main draw
- Two-time Olympic medalist Willye White dies at 67
- No Marriage Plans for Jim and Jenny
- Italy vows to resist pressure from soccer clubs, says safety must come first
- Hamms coming back for shot at Olympic repeat
- China's Zijin Mining's bid for Monterrico Metals part of global quest for resources
- China's Zijin Mining's bid for Monterrico Metals part of global quest for resources
- Latvian Skrastins ties mark for most consecutive NHL games by defenseman
- Beyonce Leads Soul Train Nominations
- Chinese president arrives in South Africa to sign trade protocols
- Japan stocks fall in morning trade, dollar lower vs yen
- Japan stocks fall in morning trade, dollar lower vs yen
- No Marriage Plans for Jim and Jenny
- Australian taskforce says carbon trading likely cheaper than carbon tax
- U.S. envoy expects 'hard bargaining' at upcoming NKorea nuclear talks
- China orders destruction of toxic lipstick
- Apple: Record Labels Should Drop DRM
- Apple CEO Jobs pressures record labels to drop anti-piracy technology
- Moderate 4.8 quake hits New Zealand capital; no reports damage, injury
- Prince's Halftime Imagery Questioned
- Helicopter rescues barge crew as cyclone batters Australia's northeast
- Teen Gets Frostbite After Barefoot Run
- Kuwait Finance House in US$617 million deal to buy stake in Malaysia's RHB
- Kuwait Finance House in US$617 million deal to buy stake in Malaysia's RHB
- Poll shows more Chinese are religious compared to earlier government estimates
- Prince's Halftime Imagery Questioned
- Global aircraft makers lobby defense officials as India's biggest air show opens
- Grenada band leader reassigned after playing Taiwan's anthem at China-financed venue
- Indonesia signs deal with Baxter to produce bird flu vaccine
- Beijing police may 'compel' drug users into rehab ahead of '08 Olympics
- Oil prices rise on cold weather in U.S., but remain below US$60 a barrel
- Former NZ immigration minister accused of fraud to help Chinese migrants gain residency
- New Fashions Inspired by Bygone Eras
- Helicopter rescues barge crew as cyclone batters Australia's northeast
- New Zealand stocks close at record high buoyed by Telecom
- TiVo, Amazon.com offer video downloads that can be viewed on TV sets
- Raytheon selects IBM for Navy contract to upgrade software system on Zumwalt destroyer
- Philippine shares slide for 2nd day on profit-taking
- Driving home the point: Gulbis again tries for victory No. 1
- Indonesia signs deal with Baxter to produce bird flu vaccine
- Copa Libertadores: Liga de Quito beats Tacuary 3-0 to advance to main draw
- Australian PM under fire over climate change gaffe
- Nepal's top leaders to try reach agreement on resolving southern violence
- BHP Billiton's robust profit lifts Australian stocks to record
- Pistons extend Celtics skid to 15 losses
- Widow sues Raytheon Co in US Navy pilot's death during Iraq invasion
- More U.S. troops died in Iraq combat in past four months than in any similar period of war
- After many denials, US Army confirms private security contract in Iraq
- Devils down Rangers 3-2 after shootout
- Researchers discover colony of rare vultures in Cambodia
- U.S. envoy expects 'hard bargaining' at upcoming NKorea nuclear talks
- Days numbered for Myanmar's main opposition party, state media says
- Thai environmentalists halt public hearing on plans for nuclear energy
- Some Democrats push for tougher action on Iraq
- Some Pentagon reports on injured troops exclude those hurt outside of battle
- Actor David Faustino Files for Divorce
- 'Married With Children' actor David Faustino files for divorce
- Australian foreign minister to visit Britain, Germany and Turkey
- Sega Sammy says profits down 23 percent for April-December period
- Sega Sammy says profits down 23 percent for April-December period
- Taiwan shares fall 0.3 percent on profit-taking in tourism sector
- Actor David Faustino Files for Divorce
- Reports: Shanghai bank bails out pension fund borrowers, amid calls for more transparency
- Reports: Shanghai bank bails out pension fund borrowers, amid calls for more transparency
- Asia-Pacific anti-piracy operation yields 870 arrests, nearly 5 million pirated discs
- World Bank: 1.5 million children working in Cambodia
- India projects economy to grow 9.2 percent in current fiscal year
- India projects economy to grow 9.2 percent in current fiscal year
- Japan stocks fall, led by tech and electronics stocks
- Japan stocks fall, led by tech and electronics stocks
- Dollar rises against yen in Asia on view G7 won't issue warning over weak yen
- Dollar rises against yen in Asia on view G7 won't issue warning over weak yen
- Taiwan contract chipmaker UMC posts sharp rise in Q4 profit on share disposal gains
- Taiwan contract chipmaker UMC posts sharp rise in Q4 profit on share disposal gains
- Singapore Telecommunications' regional mobile subscribers rose to 112 million
- PSA Peugeot-Citroen says 2006 net profit plummets
- War crimes tribunal meets in Malaysia to hear complaints against Bush, other world leaders
- Japan vows to step up effort to resolve territorial disputes with Russia
- US embassy warns citizens Indonesian cats may spread bird flu
- Emap says full-year profit will be at lower end of market forecasts
- Floods recede across Indonesian capital, but city told to stay on guard
- Jerry Garcia's Widow Sues Over Estate
- Sega Sammy says profits down 23 percent for April-December period
- Sega Sammy says profits down 23 percent for April-December period
- Flintoff playing better as non-captain, Fletcher admits
- Flintoff playing better as non-captain, Fletcher admits
- Jerry Garcia's Widow Sues Over Estate
- Taiwan contract chipmaker UMC posts sharp rise in Q4 profit on share disposal gains
- Taiwan contract chipmaker UMC posts sharp rise in Q4 profit on share disposal gains
- easyJet predicts pretax profits to rise up to 50 percent this year
- Lauren Jackson comes to terms with Korean winter season
- Lauren Jackson comes to terms with Korean winter season
- Emap says full-year profit will be at lower end of market forecasts
- War crimes tribunal launched in Malaysia to hear complaints against Bush, Blair
- U.S. envoy expects 'hard bargaining' at upcoming NKorea nuclear talks
- Taliban remains in control of southern Afghan town; 2 suspected al-Qaida members arrested
- Days numbered for Myanmar's main opposition party, state media says
- Malaysia's currency to gain further but unlikely to hurt exports: think tank
- Malaysia's currency to gain further but unlikely to hurt exports: think tank
- Germany's Merck says it now holds nearly 98 percent of voting rights in Serono
- Lauren Jackson comes to terms with Korean winter season
- Kuwait Finance House in US$617 million deal to buy stake in Malaysia's RHB
- Kuwait Finance House in US$617 million deal to buy stake in Malaysia's RHB
- Japan stocks fall as tech and retailers decline
- Japan stocks fall as tech and retailers decline
- Reports: Shanghai bank bails out pension fund borrowers, amid calls for more transparency
- Reports: Shanghai bank bails out pension fund borrowers, amid calls for more transparency
- Taliban remains in control of southern Afghan town; 2 suspected al-Qaida members arrested
- British rocker Gary Glitter gets child-molestation sentence reduced
- British rocker Gary Glitter gets child-molestation sentence reduced
- Norske Skog swings to net profit in fourth quarter from year-earlier loss
- South Korean stocks fall on banks and shipbuilders, won declines
- Philippine shares slide for 2nd day on profit-taking
- Paris court hears defamation case against magazine that published prophet cartoons
- Polish interior minister resigns; second member of Cabinet this week
- German chipmaker Infineon lands deal with Nokia to supply chips for its GSM mobiles
- Texas issues lease for geothermal energy exploration, development along Gulf Coast
- British rocker Gary Glitter gets child-molestation sentence reduced
- Cattle farmers protest as South Korean, U.S. officials discuss beef spat
- Polish interior minister resigns, second Cabinet member this week
- Ex-British Rocker Gets Reduced Sentence
- Taiwan exports record better-than-expected rise in January on strong Asian demand
- AirAsia's founder to set up budget hotel chain in the region
- World Bank lifts suspension of funding for projects in Cambodia
- Police fire on demonstrators in southeast Nepal city killing two
- Chinese president says China will increase imports from Africa to balance trade
- Publicis shares rise after company posts higher revenue
- India to start bidding process of acquiring 126 fighter jets soon, defense minister says
- Chinese stocks rise on renewed buying by institutional investors; yuan hits fresh high
- Rostropovich's condition after being hospitalized satisfactory: spokeswoman
- U.S. envoy expects 'hard bargaining' at upcoming NKorea nuclear talks
- Nigeria's Islamic-code convicts lead a life of legal limbo on amputation row
- Veterinarian who helped with British bird flu outbreak not infected, officials say
- Vietnam plans to build US$33 billion high-speed North-South railway
- Vietnam plans to build US$33 billion high-speed North-South railway
- Police fire on demonstrators in southeast Nepal city killing two, several wounded.
- Audi says January sales rose 8 percent compared with a year ago
- Indonesia defends decision to stop sharing bird flu samples with WHO
- Air France says January passenger figures rose after boosting capacity
- Sehwag's form under scrutiny as he joins Tendulkar in middle order
- Sehwag's form under scrutiny as he joins Tendulkar in middle order
- Rostropovich in satisfactory condition after being hospitalized, spokeswoman says
- Airbus expects to sell 20 more A380 planes this year, COO says
- Hospital in China attacked by mob after death of local official's wife
- Hospital in China attacked by mob after death of local official's wife
- Athletic Bilbao fined, warned of stadium closure
- PSA Peugeot-Citroen says 2006 net profit plummets
- EU officials to urge creation of Serb govt that would reconsider rejection of UN Kosovo plan
- BHP Billiton to buy back US$10 billion in shares, says net profit rose 41 percent
- World Bank: 1.5 million children working in Cambodia
- Roche net profits jump 33 percent on Tamiflu, cancer drug demand
- World Bank lifts suspension of funding for projects in Cambodia
- U.S. envoy expects 'hard bargaining' at upcoming NKorea nuclear talks
- Malaysian shares rally on sustained foreign fund buying
- Oil prices rise on cold weather in US, but remain below US$60 a barrel
- Police arrest 2 men for allegedly trying to smuggle 3 tons of ivory into Japan
- U.S. Open winner Campbell declares he has edge because course resembles Pinehurst
- U.S. Open winner Campbell declares he has edge because course resembles Pinehurst
- Jerry Garcia's widow sues for access to unpublished tapes of guitarist's musical performances
- U.S. envoy expects 'hard bargaining' at upcoming NKorea nuclear talks
- Prime minister slams law banning any handover of Ukraine's gas pipelines
- Indian artist, pressured into exile by extremists, paints billboard for anti-terror drive
- BMW says sales rose 0.5 percent in January
- Dutch coalition parties approve new government policy plan
- Thailand escapes punishment for walkout during Asean final
- Thailand escapes punishment for walkout during Asean final
- U.S. Open winner Campbell declares he has edge because course resembles Pinehurst
- European Commission plans binding limits on carbon-dioxide emissions for new cars
- PSA Peugeot-Citroen says 2006 net profit plummets
- Dutch coalition parties approve new government policy plan
- EU: Poland should do more this year to cut budget deficit
- German insurer Allianz sells 16.1 million shares of automaker BMW, company says
- Euro may be Europe's currency, but locally printed notes are springing up all over
- Most Asian markets rise as Australia, India, NZ, Singapore hit records; but Nikkei slips
- James Hardie shareholders approve plan to pay asbestos claims
- Raich has ax to grind in combined event
- Chinese president says China will increase imports from Africa to balance trade
- Dutch coalition parties approve new government policy plan
- Howell, Clarke, Westwood set for Singapore Masters golf tournament
- Howell, Clarke, Westwood set for Singapore Masters golf tournament
- Greek mobile operator TIM sold for euro3.4 billion
- Taliban remains in control of southern Afghan town; 2 suspected al-Qaida members arrested
- Singapore shares reach record high led by property and banking stocks
- Singaporean jailed 3 months for accessing wireless network, making false bomb threat
- Singaporean jailed 3 months for accessing wireless network, making false bomb threat
- Airbus expects to sell 20 more A380 planes this year, COO says
- New York City AIDS activist unveils row boat for Atlantic Ocean trip
- Oscar-nominated 'Water' to be released in India this month, says film's distributor
- Oscar-nominated 'Water' to be released in India this month, says film's distributor
- Germany's Merck says it now holds nearly 98 percent of voting rights in Serono
- New York City AIDS activist unveils row boat for Atlantic Ocean trip
- Euro may be Europe's currency, but locally printed notes are springing up all over
- Trial begins for attack that caused racism worries before Germany's soccer World Cup
- New York City AIDS activist unveils row boat for Atlantic Ocean trip
- Oil prices rise on cold weather in U.S., but remain below US$60 a barrel
- Philippine senators approve watered-down anti-terror bill
- Tiny West African nation tries to lay claim to Whoopi Goldberg
- London's FTSE-100 index down 5.4 points at 6340.9 at midday
- Styger leads first women's downhill training session
- Serbian FM warns Serbia could destabilize Europe if Kosovo becomes independent
- Alfa Laval says 4th-quarter profit jumped 58 percent on new orders
- Sweden's Swedbank to buy TAS-Kommerzbank in Ukraine
- Singer Frankie Laine Dies at 93
- Tiny West African nation tries to lay claim to Whoopi Goldberg
- Greek mobile operator TIM sold for euro3.4 billion
- Norway's consumer council says Apple Inc. skirting key issues in iTunes music interoperability dispute
- Aragones wins legal case over remarks about Henry, Britain
- Actor Nicholas Cage buys rights to play NYPD detective
- Pakistan bats in second one-dayer against South Africa
- Indian shares rise amid upbeat economic forecast
- Indian shares rise amid upbeat economic forecast
- Whirlpool 4th-quarter profit drops on loss from discontinued operations
- Berbizier seeks improvement against England
- Czech vice premier stripped of parliamentary immunity; under investigation
- China defeats Kazakhstan 2-1 in friendly
- China defeats Kazakhstan 2-1 in friendly
- Polish interior minister resigns, second Cabinet member this week
- Finland's Stora Enso swings to 4th-quarter profit on cost savings
- Scolari puts little stock in friendly win over Brazil
- Six Nations: Scotland names Dewey, Godman for first time
- Narciso Rodriguez at Fashion's Forefront
- Taliban remains in control of southern Afghan town; 2 suspected al-Qaida members arrested
- Siemens says it won orders worth euro620 million in U.K., Abu Dhabi
- Ayala to join Villarreal after season
- Japan vows to step up effort to resolve territorial disputes with Russia
- China defeats Kazakhstan 2-1 in friendly
- China defeats Kazakhstan 2-1 in friendly
- Gary Glitter Gets Jail Sentence Reduced
- News Corp. 2Q profit drops but movie earnings rise on strong releases including "Borat"
- Whirlpool 4th-quarter profit drops on loss from discontinued operations
- China Aviation Oil manager ordered to resign after trading scandal
- Egyptian telecoms mogul Naguib Sawiris says Greece's TIM significant step into European market
- China Aviation Oil manager ordered to resign after trading scandal
- Horgan in Ireland team; fitness tests for O'Driscoll and Stringer
- Spainish media group Prisa takes control of Portugal's Media Capital
- Beyonce Leads Soul Train Award Nominees
- Buying in blue chips pushes Thai shares 0.3 percent higher
- Spainish media group Prisa takes control of Portugal's Media Capital
- Vodafone signs deal with MySpace, allowing users to update web pages from their handset
- Satellite TV operator DirecTV 4Q profit more than doubles on subscriber growth
- Rostropovich in Satisfactory Condition
- Rostropovich in Satisfactory Condition
- Dunga already working to correct Brazil's flaws
- Record numbers of new HIV infections and AIDS patients in Japan in 2006
- Brazilian striker Thiago to play in Qatar
- Female trio to run match at Twickenham for first time
- Poll: 58 percent of Mexicans approve of Calderon's first two months as president
- Dutch coalition parties approve new government policy plan
- U.S. productivity slows in 2006 while wage pressures increase
- Mobistar says full-year profit rose 11 percent after boosting subscriber numbers
- Nortel to cut 2,900 jobs, most in 2007, in cost-cutting effort
- Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood: Military prosecution of its members grave setback to human rights
- 30 people questioned in Siemens bribery, corruption probe, prosecutors say
- Police, demonstrators clash at education protest in northern Greece
- Egyptian telecoms mogul Naguib Sawiris says Greece's TIM significant step into European market
- China Aviation Oil manager ordered to resign after trading scandal
- China Aviation Oil manager ordered to resign after trading scandal
- Six Nations: Wales makes four changes for match against Scotland
- Six Nations: Wales makes four changes for match against Scotland
- Danish Princess Alexandra to remarry, lose royal title
- Serbian FM warns Serbia could destabilize Europe if Kosovo becomes independent
- British government proposes half-elected, half-appointed House of Lords
- U.S. stocks open higher after Cisco forecast, productivity gains
- Norway Agency Questions Apple Music Move
- Vornado Realty Trust withdraws offer for Equity Office
- Cigna 4Q profit rises 10 percent on health care, international segments; shares hit new high
- Gruber posts fastest time in windy training, improves odds of downhill selection
- Record numbers of new HIV infections and AIDS patients in Japan in 2006
- Record numbers of new HIV infections and AIDS patients in Japan in 2006
- German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp says new US$2.9 billion plant will go to Alabama or Louisiana
- Puma signs another African team
- U.S. stocks move moderately higher after Cisco forecast, productivity gains
- Berbizier seeks improvement against England
- Vornado drops offer for Equity Office as shareholders poised to bid on competing bid
- Davis Cup: Roddick, Blake and Bryan brothers give U.S. edge over Czechs
- Italy's RCS media group launches euro1.1 billion bid for Recoletos
- Actor Nicholas Cage buys rights to play NYPD detective
- European Commission plans binding limits on carbon-dioxide emissions for new cars
- Italy's Santangelo cruises into quarterfinals at Pattaya Open
- Italy's Santangelo cruises into quarterfinals at Pattaya Open
- Euro higher against the U.S. dollar as yen weakens
- Road rage suspected motive for third letter bomb in Britain in as many days
- To blog or not to blog: IOC ponders issue for Olympic athletes
- Vornado drops offer for Equity Office as shareholders poised to vote on competing bid
- Grubben wins 15-kilometer women's individual event at biathlon worlds
- Raich struggling for recognition in combined event
- Norwegian research institute, former leader charged with corruption over Iran contract
- Lockheed receives Belgian contract for missile targeting system
- Skanska said it won a contract worth up to US$136 million
- Producer Responds to `Angelo' Lawsuit
- Adults may be manipulating 10-year-old director in lawsuit over `Saving Angelo,' producer says
- International patent requests from China, South Korea rise dramatically, U.N. agency says
- Trial begins for attack that caused racism worries before Germany's soccer World Cup
- To blog or not to blog: IOC ponders issue for Olympic athletes
- Aiming for a 'new generation' of Germans, Vanity Fair launches weekly edition
- IAC/InterActiveCorp will invest in new content programming, media mogul Barry Diller says
- Infineon Technologies share surge 10 percent on Nokia deal
- Imagining the Fate of a Lost Expedition
- Defense secretary: U.S. will not have to wait long to learn if new Iraq strategy working
- Jerry Garcia's Widow Sues Over Estate
- Nortel to cut 2,900 jobs, most in 2007, in cost-cutting effort
- 2nd worker involved with British bird flu outbreak being tested for H5N1 virus
- Bank of Cyprus' profits soar 153 percent
- Hurricanes suspend Ukrainian defenseman Babchuk
- Aussies whip Taiwan squad in qualifier for Beijing Games
- Taiwan's Chan ousted from Pattaya Open
- With just hours to go, Davis Cup lineup still unsettled
- NBA Magic's act is tiring in Orlando
- Ronaldo has rough ride in victory over Brazil
- American invasion' of English soccer continues - in Liverpool
- Sidelines
- Italian soccer clubs resist tough anti-hooligan plan
- Ducks hold on to take bite out of Sharks
- Dragonair takes delivery of freighter
- SweetMe Resort presents packages
- Hyatt offers festival packages
- G2B program boosts efficiency
- Mark Valentine's Day at Far Eastern
- Teatime for lovers at Imperial Taipei
- In Brief
- 'Harry Potter' author mourns, celebrates completion of book
- Rarely seen 'living fossil' shark dies in aquarium
- At Oscar luncheon, celebrities share thoughts with reporters
- Tourism sector drops 1.5% amid profit taking
- New Taiwan dollar weakens 0.1% further to NT$32.995
- UMC says Q4 net income rose to NT$5.69b
- Dow ends little changed after Fed chief's remarks
- In Brief
- Taiwan exports rise nearly 18% on China pre-holiday shopping
- China auto profits surge 46%
- U.S. looks for biofuel deal with Brasilia
- WTO convenes amid doubt over U.S.
- Report shows wireless e-mail driving sales of PDA units
- SMEs say viruses the greatest threat to network security
- TPO Displays selects AT&T for VPN contract
- Standard Charted unveils 'Jia You' plan
- In Brief
- Nepal's leaders try find solution to violent south
- Australia's Howard under criticism over gaffe on emissions and climate
- Paper reports Malaysian plant for palm oil energy opens
- Hu says China will increase imports from Africa to balance trade
- Jakarta starts clean-up as waters recede
- Delegates for talks on nuclear crisis gather in Beijing
- In Brief
- Assailants gun down seven in Mexico resort of Acapulco
- Ecuador to sue Colombia over drug fumigation
- U.S. summit seeks to stop spread of gangs to south
- Turkey issues warning to U.S. over possible genocide ruling
- Britain set to reform House of Lords
- Olmert sets date for peace talks
- Bush approves military command for Africa
- Understanding the threat of terror
- U.S. media is slowly withdrawing
- Push for justice mustn't be delayed
- China's 'left-behind' kids struggle as parents migrate to cities in search of work
- Asia's discount airlines now offering low-cost flights to Europe, U.S.
- Cluster bombs a deadly harvest on Lebanon's farmlands
- In Brief
- Court rules 12-year-old to pay NT$3.6m in traffic fatality case
- NPA to deploy thousands of traffic police
- Kaohsiung authorities arrest swindlers
- DOH launches large-scale pork probe
- Premier calls for better measures to protect children
- Sugar chip found effective in determining cancer types
- KMT passes on issue of indictment at meeting
- Ministry of Physical Education & Fitness plans memorial for Ami Olympian
- Over 400,000 people attempted suicide in 2006, survey reveals
- Cabinet approves plan for crafting care system
- Yu defends decision on Chiang statues
- Chen renews vow to pick civilian defense minister
- Nearly 60 countries, but not U.S., agree to ban forced disappearances
- Indonesia signs memorandum on flu vaccine
- Taiwan negotiates with U.S. for agreement on free trade
- KMT condemns DPP chairman's plan to remove Tzuhu guards
- DPP approves 'justice' resolution
- EU executive wants to punish "green crimes"
- Insecurity prevents clean-up of Iraq pollution
- Nomads important to economies, trade: study
- U.S. immigration to hold hearing on Wang Thursday
- Tearful family cremate Hsu
- Lee consistent on Taiwan soverignty: top Japan representative
- Citrix enhances secure application access with new Citrix access gateway appliance
- Chughwa Post and other state firms to change names
- Global handheld device shipments reach 5.5 million units in 2006, down 28.5 percent from 2005 levels
- Global economy facing 'modest slowdown' in 2007
- DHL employs cutting-edge technology to provide customers real-time shipment tracking
- Financial Insights Asia-Pacific releases annual top 10 strategic IT initiatives for risk management
- The Good Samaritan in Taichung
- Pinoy Text Club
- From Saudi, with love
- Taiwan, Philippines promoting welfare of indigenous peoples
- Chen asked to coordinate DPP presidential nomination
- Kildow, U.S. skiers bemoan lack of celebration
- Actor Nicholas Cage buys rights to play NYPD detective
- Wal-Mart and unions unite to unveil universal health care goal
- Man charged with taking clothes off on gondola
- Witness says alleged would-be London bomber watched martyrdom videos
- Jerry Garcia's Widow Sues Over Estate
- Clinton kicks off ambitious fundraising effort for presidential bid
- London's FTSE-100 index closes up 23.2 points at 6,369.5
- Jerry Garcia's widow sues for access to unpublished tapes of guitarist's musical performances
- Nortel to cut 2,900 jobs, most in 2007, in cost-cutting effort
- Producer Responds to `Angelo' Lawsuit
- Adults may be manipulating 10-year-old director in lawsuit over `Saving Angelo,' producer says
- IT service provider Caritor to buy Keane for $854 million, take it private
- Nigeria anti-graft commission accuses opposition leader of corruption
- Airbus expects to sell 20 more A380 planes this year, COO says
- In Yemen, Saddam's daughter, former Iraqi Baathists mark 40 days of mourning his death
- West Ham won't be allowed to move into Olympic stadium
- Hair issues racial discrimination proceedings against ICC and PCB
- Capello to be warned over Ultra remark
- Air America Radio sale price is $4.25 million, court documents show
- European markets end higher
- Equity Office shareholders approve Blackstone buyout
- Head of Bangladesh's anti-corruption commission resigns, government says
- Romania's Dacia improves pay offer after unions threaten strike
- TV Highlights for the Week of Feb. 11-17
- Stocks move moderately higher after Cisco forecast, productivity gains
- Ozzy Steps Up to Bat for Fans: Free Tix
- AFLD's ruling on Landis expected Thursday
- Narciso Rodriguez at Fashion's Forefront
- Miss USA helps promote Trump's Jones Beach site
- Yousuf hits undefeated century as Pakistan reaches 351-4 against South Africa
- Romania to hold elections for European Parliament in May
- Austrian Schlierenzauer wins World Cup
- 2nd worker involved with British bird flu outbreak being tested for H5N1 virus
- Families say 4 private security guards killed in Iraq lacked armor, heavy weapons
- Serbian leaders warn UN plan for Kosovo could destabilize Balkans
- Court overturns death penalty for 13 prisoners in 1983 slaying of Grenada premier
- GRAMMYWATCH: Who Wins? the AP's Take
- Poland's shaky government loses another minister, fueling confusion
- Federal Reserve may have to start raising rates again, Fed's Plosser says
- Wal-Mart and unions unite to unveil universal health care goal
- Kildow, U.S. skiers bemoan lack of celebration
- Hillary Clinton kicks off ambitious fundraising effort for presidential bid
- Nepal's government agrees to key demands by protesters in southern Nepal
- Lamy optimistic despite questions over U.S. farm reforms
- Hallmark's Happy Message: We're No. 9
- Bill Richardson returns to U.N. to meet new U.N. chief and call for end to Darfur conflict
- German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp says new $2.9 billion plant will go to Alabama or Louisiana
- Colombia's finance minister to step down
- O'Neal's son says he is not to blame for girlfriend's injuries
- Equity Office shareholders approve Blackstone buyout
- Italian Cabinet meets to come up with anti-violence measures for soccer stadiums
- French weekly defends right to ridicule Islam as court hears case over prophet cartoons
- Griffin O'Neal Not to Blame, Lawyer Says
- Equity Office shareholders approve Blackstone buyout offer of $23 billion
- Oscar Workers Meet to Talk Shop
- Amaechi to publicly declare homosexuality
- Chinese Film Cleared for Berlin Festival
- Defense secretary: U.S. will not have to wait long to learn if new Iraq strategy working
- Isaac Sasso says he is not retiring from FIFA despite CONCACAF statement
- Nepal's government agrees to key demands by protesters in southern Nepal
- Schroeder says environmental, political concerns won't derail Baltic gas pipeline
- Guitar God Goes Acoustic
- 5 indicted in multimillion Iraq bid-rigging scam
- Alaska's shimmering auroras captivate Japanese tourists
- Italian Cabinet decree could keep fans out of soccer stadiums
- West African Nation Lays Claim to Whoopi
- Montenegro gets provisional Olympic recognition; new ethics chairman appointed
- Late goal gives Ukraine 1-1 draw with Israel
- Tom Morello goes solo and acoustic as The Nightwatchman on new album
- Presidential candidate wants to ban cockfighting
- Swiss banking chief says industry will not freeze out all Iranian clients
- Russia's Lukoil finds oil reserves in Colombia
- Oil prices drop more than $1 a barrel, weighed down by daily distillate demand
- Miss USA Tara Conner Goes Back to Work
- NY Designers Making Fur a Must-Have Item
- Extremists in Hungary planning acts of violence on March 15 holiday, minister says
- Work by elusive graffiti artist 'Banksy' sells for 102,000 pounds (US$200,000, euro155,000)
- NY Designers Making Fur a Must-Have Item
- Italian Cabinet decree could keep fans out of soccer stadiums
- Italian Cabinet decree could keep fans out of soccer stadiums
- Rant Rehab: Remorse or Damage Control?
- Convicted U.S. border agents lied, covered up shooting, report says
- Samsonov clears waivers, then clears the air with Gainey, Carbonneau
- Bulgaria beats Cyprus 3-0 to win friendly tournament
- Georgia beats Turkey 1-0 in friendly
- New Parker Good Read Despite Absurdities
- Defense secretary: U.S. will not have to wait long to learn if new Iraq strategy working
- Aboard the superjumbo: Airbus demo flight shows off troubled A380
- France's Sarkozy proposes 'Mediterranean Union' _ partner of EU
- Reports: India police say West Indies cricketer discussed strategy with illegal bookmaker
- NY Designers Making Fur a Must-Have Item
- Reports: Indian police says West Indies cricketer discussed strategy with illegal bookmaker
- Man locked in cab claims racial discrimination
- Italian Cabinet decree could keep fans out of soccer stadiums
- American Civil Liberties Union sues for removal of Ten Commandments from US courthouse steps
- Italian Cabinet decree could keep fans out of soccer stadiums
- Maier chosen for Austria's downhill squad despite losing trials
- Georgia beats Turkey 1-0 in friendly
- Gay Actors? Public OK but Biz Still Wary
- U.S. consumer borrowing slows in December
- Delta Air Lines to begin soliciting votes for bankruptcy reorganization plan
- Amaechi to publicly declare homosexuality
- Attorneys point fingers in fight between Ryan O'Neal and son
- Wal-Mart and unions unite to unveil universal health care goal
- Spain names Mariano Fernandez Bermejo as new justice minister
- American Civil Liberties Union sues for removal of Ten Commandments from US courthouse steps
- Gillett wants Liverpool to have its 'own style'
- Italian Cabinet decree could keep fans out of soccer stadiums
- Italian Cabinet decree could keep fans out of soccer stadiums
- Pakistan defeats South Africa by 141 runs
- Italian Cabinet decree could keep fans out of soccer stadiums
- Review: 'Lives of Others' a Tense Marvel
- Gay Actors? Public OK but Biz Still Wary
- Gay Actors? Public OK but Biz Still Wary
- NY Designers Making Fur a Must-Have Item
- Jailed Russian tycoon Khodorkovsky dismisses new charges as 'shameful farce'
- Oil prices settle below $58 a barrel, weighed down by daily distillate demand
- Germany beats Switzerland 3-1 in friendly
- Italian Cabinet decree could keep fans out of soccer stadiums
- United States, Brazil to seek joint ethanol standards
- Santangelo, Peng, Mirza reach quarterfinals in Pattaya
- Delta to begin soliciting votes for bankruptcy reorganization plan after judge's approval
- Italian Cabinet decree could keep fans out of soccer stadiums
- Henin rallies from a set down to advance at Gaz de France
- Afridi inspires Pakistan to 141-run victory over South Africa
- Tyler Hamilton returns to stage-race cycling in southern France
- Bankrupt U.S. Virgin Islands telecom to sell TV holdings in French Caribbean
- Egypt humbles Sweden 2-0 in friendly
- Celine Dion to Unveil New Song at Oscars
- Man Accused of Being Nude on Ski Lift
- Croatia beats Norway 2-1 in international friendly
- Play Recalls Tulsa Race Riot
- Germany beats Switzerland 3-1 in friendly
- Man, 82, to Get New Cane After Whack
- Woman Gets Wallet Back After 60 Years
- Man Accused of Being Nude on Ski Lift
- Belarus opposition leader urges president to enter dialogue on improving ties with West
- BP PLC probing allegations by oil industry watchdog
- Celine Dion to unveil new song, `I Knew I Loved You,' during Oscar tribute to Ennio Morricone
- Play Recalls Tulsa Race Riot
- Celine Dion to unveil new song, `I Knew I Loved You,' during Oscar tribute to Ennio Morricone
- U.S. stocks edge higher following Cisco sales forecast
- Netherlands beats Russia 4-1 in international friendly
- Play recalls bloody Oklahoma race riot and annihilation of 'Black Wall Street'
- Germany beats Switzerland 3-1 in friendly
- News from the Chicago Auto Show
- Prime minister slams law banning any handover of Ukraine's gas pipelines
- Australian asbestos victim welcomes James Hardie compensation plan
- Netherlands beats Russia 4-1 in international friendly
- Play Recalls Tulsa Race Riot
- Santangelo, Peng, Mirza reach quarterfinals in Pattaya
- Play recalls bloody Oklahoma race riot and annihilation of 'Black Wall Street'
- Czechs dominate Belgium 2-0 in friendly
- Ireland escapes with 2-1 win over San Marino in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Iniesta leads Spain to 1-0 friendly win over England
- Dollar falls against euro, but edges up against pound and yen
- Agosto's tumble opens way for Dubreuil and Lauzon to lead dance
- Senators debate about how to debate Iraq
- Blunt to Play at Elton John Oscar Party
- Study says some doctors will not tell patients about treatments they oppose on moral grounds
- BP ombudsman to investigate allegations about poor maintenance of Prudhoe Bay pipeline
- Platinum hits 11-week high, gold slips as oil falls
- Vanity Fair Launches Weekly in Germany
- Rocker James Blunt to perform at Elton John's 15th annual Academy Awards celebration
- Netherlands beats Russia 4-1 in international friendly
- News from the Chicago Auto Show
- Czechs dominate Belgium 2-0 in friendly
- Drug agency approves first nonprescription sale of diet pill
- Graffiti Artist's Work Goes for $200,000
- Iniesta leads Spain to 1-0 friendly win over England
- Defense secretary: U.S. will not have to wait long to learn if new Iraq strategy working
- German Film Debuts New Directing Talent
- Ireland escapes with 2-1 win over San Marino in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Ex-Enterasys president to pay $225,000 to resolve SEC charges of revenue inflation scheme
- Kyle Mills to miss World Cup after knee surgery
- Kyle Mills to miss World Cup after knee surgery
- Hurricanes suspend Ukrainian defenseman Babchuk
- Stef Penney's first novel wins Britain's Costa Book of the Year Award
- First novelist Stef Penney wins Britain's Costa Book of the Year Award
- HASH(0x999feec)
- Covington Says He's Grateful to Cowell
- German Film Debuts New Directing Talent
- Canada-Set Thriller Wins Costa Prize
- Mike Tyson checks himself into rehab
- Police: Three Pacers players involved in bar fight; no charges filed
- Saviola scores to lead Argentina over France 1-0 in friendly
- Germany, Netherlands, Spain and Argentina win in international friendlies
- Music Industry Group Fires Back at Apple
- V-Me: a New Spanish-Language Network
- Equity Office shareholders approve Blackstone buyout offer of $23 billion
- Bill Richardson returns to U.N. to meet new U.N. chief and call for end to Darfur conflict
- Iniesta leads Spain to 1-0 friendly win over England
- Trade group for major labels says Apple should open its technology
- Afridi inspires Pakistan to 141-run victory over South Africa
- Puerto Rico governor asks Tutu to intervene on prisoners' behalf
- Sotheby's racks up another 45 million pounds at sale of contemporary art
- Taiwan official urges stronger Japan-U.S.-Taiwan alliances after China anti-satellite test
- NYC Cabbie Returns Bag of Diamond Rings
- Bill Richardson returns to U.N. to meet new U.N. chief and call for end to Darfur conflict
- Covington Says He's Grateful to Cowell
- Identity theft tops consumer complaints in 2006, FTC annual report says
- A Jazz Visionary: Ornette Coleman
- V-me: A Spanish-language network in partnership with public TV to launch next month
- V-me: A Spanish-language network in partnership with public TV to launch next month
- Kyle Petty Taking Part-Time TV Job
- NASCAR's Petty Taking Part-Time TV Job
- Nissan hopes updated Titan will stem big-pickup truck sales slide
- NY Designers Making Fur a Must-Have Item
- Digital media stocks mixed on TiVo's video-download deal
- Dell begins selling TVs from rival Sony Corp. on its Web site
- Henin, Kuznetsova, Safina advance in Paris
- NHL Draft June 22-23 in Columbus, Ohio
- Top Martinique official calls for Club Med workers, management to end strike
- International to cancel its tournament
- NY Designers Making Fur a Must-Have Item
- NY Designers Making Fur a Must-Have Item
- NHL draft on June 22-23 in Columbus, Ohio
- Chargers safety pleads guilty to two counts in drug case
- Qantas reports 1.7 percent rise in net profit to A$358.7 million for first half of year
- Real Madrid, Barcelona lead soccer's rich list
- Soccer's Richest Clubs List
- North Korea nuclear talks to convene amid optimism on possible steps toward disarmament
- Residents clear up debris from stinking homes as Indonesian floods recede
- Republicans in U.S. House of Representatives urge changes in Afghanistan policy
- Phil Spector Trial Could Be Televised
- Bush budget stresses money for US-Mexico border fence, enforcement
- Dominican Republic wants dialogue with plaintiffs in electricity suit
- Gordon and Vandebosch expecting baby girl in July
- Qantas reports 1.7 percent rise in net profit to A$358.7 million for first half of year
- Qantas reports 1.7 percent rise in net profit to A$358.7 million for first half of year
- England, France and Ireland seek back-to-back wins in Six Nations
- 2007 promises to be season of change for NASCAR
- Nepal's government agrees to key demands by protesters in south
- Dupri Heads Island Record Urban Music
- Group: Apple Should Open Technology
- Japanese stocks higher, dollar slightly down against the yen
- Japanese stocks higher, dollar slightly down against the yen
- Australian PM, asbestos victim welcome James Hardie compensation plan
- Australian PM, asbestos victim welcome James Hardie compensation plan
- Jermaine Dupri named president of Island Records Urban Music
- Nepal's government agrees to key demands by protesters in south
- Trade group for major labels says Apple should open technology
- BlackBerry maker reaches settlement with BlackJack maker in trademark infringement lawsuit
- Nicolas Cage not buying rights to play New York detective
- TV Host Doesn't Think Dahmer Killed Son
- New Zealand Nobel chemistry laureate Alan MacDairmid dies aged 79
- Russia's defense minister lays out ambitious plans for new weapons purchases
- Man, police dog bite it out in New Zealand. Dog wins.
- Man, police dog bite it out in New Zealand. Dog wins.
- Henin, Kuznetsova, Safina advance in Paris
- New Zealand unemployment rate falls to 3.7 percent
- Dupri Heads Island Record Urban Music
- Italian indictment of U.S. soldier on murder charge for Baghdad shooting is latest U.S.-Italian friction
- Cruise trends: Families, Europe, innovations like onboard bowling, surfing
- Unspoiled nature, spoiled pursuits on Georgia's Golden Isles
- AP Interview: Communist leader vows more factories in east India despite deadly protests
- US Army cancels $4 billion General Dynamics Land Warrior battle computer program
- NATO forces in Afghanistan determined to avoid pitfalls of past guerrilla wars
- 3 U.S. military officers, 2 others charged in multimillion-dollar Iraq bid-rigging scam
- Lawyers Point Fingers in O'Neal Fight
- Covington Says He's Grateful to Cowell
- Russert on the Other Side of the News
- Celine Dion to Unveil New Song at Oscars
- Miss USA Tara Conner Goes Back to Work
- NATO forces in Afghanistan determined to avoid pitfalls of past guerrilla wars
- Qantas reports 1.7 percent rise in net profit to A$358.7 million for first half of year
- Qantas reports 1.7 percent rise in net profit to A$358.7 million for first half of year
- Chinese president says China will increase imports from Africa to balance trade
- A long, wet week awaits at Pebble
- IMF urges Philippines to press ahead with fiscal reforms
- US productivity rebounds in fourth quarter but still slows for the year
- U.S. Senate confirms new Middle East commander, national intelligence director
- Larkham's return lifts Brumbies for clash with Blues
- Larkham's return lifts Brumbies for clash with Blues
- Amaechi to come out publicly
- Leaders of U.S. House of Representatives plot effort to oppose troop buildup
- Copa Libertadores: Parana draws Cobreloa 1-1 to reach main draw
- Leaders of U.S. House of Representatives plot effort to oppose troop buildup
- Republicans bristle at Democratic speaker's desire for U.S. Air Force transport plane
- Singapore Telecommunications eyes Vietnam investment
- Singapore Telecommunications eyes Vietnam investment
- In New Mexico, cockfighting may finally be outlawed
- Oil prices steady as traders gauge impact of decline in U.S. crude inventories
- Mississippi lawmakers consider ban on most abortions
- Japan's Nikkei higher after tech stock gains on Wall Street overnight
- Report concludes former US Border Patrol agents convicted of shooting lied
- Chinese president says China will increase imports from Africa to balance trade
- Japanese mobile phone subscriptions topped 100 million in January
- Japanese mobile phone subscriptions topped 100 million in January
- Chinese portal Sina.com says 4Q profits down 15 percent
- Australia's jobless rate reaches 30-year low of 4.5 percent
- Australia's jobless rate reaches 30-year low of 4.5 percent
- Chile beat Venezuela 1-0 in international friendly
- Chile beat Venezuela 1-0 in international friendly
- Catholic cardinal says scientists, US schools stifling debate on faith and evolution
- Sao Caetano ties for lead, Vasco sinks with Romario in Brazilian tournaments
- French anti-doping agency ruling on Landis expected Thursday
- Covington Says He's Grateful to Cowell
- Japanese mobile phone subscriptions topped 100 million in January
- Japanese mobile phone subscriptions topped 100 million in January
- Miss USA Tara Conner Goes Back to Work
- Covington Says He's Grateful to Cowell
- Sumo's top star grapples with match-fixing scandal
- Sumo's top star grapples with match-fixing scandal
- Congressman skewers U.S. policy with 'platoon of lesbians' remark
- NKorea prepared to discuss 'first-stage' of nuclear disarmament
- New Zealand Nobel chemistry laureate Alan MacDiarmid dies aged 79
- Indian software maker Satyam launches development center in East China
- Indian software maker Satyam launches development center in East China
- US Homeland Security secretary makes first appearance before new Congress
- Dog Wins Bite Fight With Robbery Suspect
- Covington Says He's Grateful to Cowell
- United States downs Mexico 2-0 in international friendly
- PM says Australia will export coal despite global warming
- NY Designers Making Fur a Must-Have Item
- Taiwan President wants island's name to replace 'China' on stamps
- Taiwan President wants island's name to replace 'China' on stamps
- Uruguay beats Colombia 3-1 in international friendly
- VeriSign to spend more than $100M on infrastructure upgrade
- Mobile ESPN to Relaunch Through Verizon
- Malaysia Weighs College Bathroom Courses
- For the Beijing Olympics: No spitting and get in line
- For the Beijing Olympics: No spitting and get in line
- Philippine shares fall for 3rd day as investors sell PLDT
- Chinese crackdown makes tiny dent in rampant Internet piracy
- Amazon.com keeping cockfight magazines despite lawsuit threat
- New Zealand stocks retreat as Fisher & Paykel tumbles on profit warning
- Storms bring fresh floods to battered Indonesian capital
- Heat sends Celtics to 16th straight loss
- China approves 5 new mutual funds after hiatus, boosting markets
- China approves 5 new mutual funds after hiatus, boosting markets
- US regulators approve first nonprescription diet pill
- Former England international sacked as Sydney FC coach
- Former England international sacked as Sydney FC coach
- North Korea nuclear talks set to convene amid optimism
- Shen and Zhao take lead in pairs after short program
- House Democratic leaders take simple tack on Iraq debate
- Indian actor Rahul Bose started NGO because he wants to do meaningful work
- Indian actor Rahul Bose started NGO because he wants to do meaningful work
- Qantas reports 1.7 percent rise in net profit, boosts full-year forecast by up to 40 percent
- Indian software maker Satyam launches development center in East China
- Indian software maker Satyam launches development center in East China
- United States downs Mexico 2-0 in international friendly
- Shanghai restores historic synagogue in recognition of Jewish heritage
- Shanghai restores historic synagogue in recognition of Jewish heritage
- Vanek leads Sabres past Senators 3-2
- Mazda reports surging quarterly profit
- Southern Nepal generally peaceful after government agrees to protesters' demands
- Indian actor Rahul Bose started NGO because he wants to do meaningful work
- Dentists begin offering spa massages and peppermint foot scrubs to take the pain away
- Mother Nature turns up the heat on Sapporo's acclaimed Snow Festival
- Ticket scalpers thriving as holiday travel crunch hits Shanghai
- Judge orders O.J. Simpson not to spend book advance
- Young people increasingly unable to get foothold in economy, according to U.N. analysis
- University faculty group rejects faculty-wide vote on Bush think tank
- India to buy 40 Russian-made Sukhoi-30 fighter jets, air force official says
- India to buy 40 Russian-made Sukhoi-30 fighter jets, air force official says
- IMF urges Philippines to continue fiscal reforms, projects 5.8 percent growth for 2007
- IMF urges Philippines to continue fiscal reforms, projects 5.8 percent growth for 2007
- Netherlands' ABN Amro bank 4Q earnings rise 4.6 percent
- Malaysia warns Thailand's restive south could become terrorist breeding ground
- SingTel quarterly profit rises 13 percent, says it wants to invest in Vietnam
- India to buy 40 Russian-made Sukhoi-30 fighter jets, air force official says
- India to buy 40 Russian-made Sukhoi-30 fighter jets, air force official says
- Japanese companies to jointly develop 3G mobile phone handset platform
- Fashion label Hermes says 2006 revenue up 6 percent on growth in all regions
- Renault says 2006 profit fell on weak sales, sees rebound later this year
- Philippines allows Australia's Lafayette to resume mining after cyanide spill
- Philippines allows Australia's Lafayette to resume mining after cyanide spill
- Taiwan shares fall 0.1 percent on profit-taking in cement and food sectors
- Around the world, climate change is threatening coastal communities
- Malaysian government seeks to distance itself from Mahathir's war tribunal
- Unilever says fourth-quarter profit nearly tripled on asset sale
- Japanese stocks end narrowly mixed as NTT DoCoMo jumps, utilities drop
- Japanese stocks end narrowly mixed as NTT DoCoMo jumps, utilities drop
- South Korean player takes first-round lead
- Protesters scuffle with police, delay start of South Korea-U.S. beef talks
- Imperial Tobacco buys CBHC Inc. for US$1.9 billion
- Mazda reports 46 percent jump in quarterly profit
- Softbank says quarterly net profit drops 66 percent
- Softbank says quarterly net profit drops 66 percent
- 3 Iraqi diplomats seek asylum in Australia, 1st Ld-Writethru
- Dollar rises vs yen as caution over weak yen dissipates ahead of G7 meeting
- Dollar rises vs yen as caution over weak yen dissipates ahead of G7 meeting
- N.H. Group Pushes Album-Writing Exercise
- Uzbek court suspends U.S.-owned mobile operator for alleged violations
- Uzbek court suspends U.S.-owned mobile operator for alleged violations
- Indian captain Dravid wins toss, asks Sri Lanka to bat
- Indian captain Dravid wins toss, asks Sri Lanka to bat
- North Korea nuclear talks begin amid optimism
- BT Group says 3Q profit rose 13 percent on new Internet customers
- China Olympic soccer team in brawl with Queens Park Rangers
- China Olympic soccer team in brawl with Queens Park Rangers
- Bank of Korea aims to diversify foreign exchange reserves away from U.S. Treasuries
- Bank of Korea aims to diversify foreign exchange reserves away from U.S. Treasuries
- British Gas announces gas, electricity price cuts
- Simpson Barred From Spending Book Money
- Teachers, other public servants to strike in some 50 cities throughout France
- Las Vegas Sands' says Singapore sand shortfall won't slow building of casino resort
- Las Vegas Sands' says Singapore sand shortfall won't slow building of casino resort
- Sumo's top star grapples with match-fixing scandal
- Sumo's top star grapples with match-fixing scandal
- Graduates of Singapore casino school ready to deal, spin and take bets
- U.S. doctors say screening patients for drug-resistant superbug helps stop spread
- French anti-doping agency meets to rule on Landis
- French anti-doping agency postpones decision on Landis
- Reports: China approves 5 new mutual funds after hiatus, boosting markets
- Reports: China approves 5 new mutual funds after hiatus, boosting markets
- Hungarian court to determine access to communist-era files of religious leaders
- French anti-doping agency postpones decision on Landis
- Imperial Tobacco buys CBHC Inc. for US$1.9 billion
- Oil prices rise, recoup some of previous day's losses
- EU high court rejects appeal by Danone against Belgian beer cartel fine
- Syngenta posts 12 percent rise in net profits for 2006
- Fragility of mobile homes a focus after 20 people killed in Florida tornadoes
- China says consular agreement with Canada does not apply in case of Uighur activist
- Japanese stocks end narrowly mixed as NTT DoCoMo jumps, utilities drop
- Japanese stocks end narrowly mixed as NTT DoCoMo jumps, utilities drop
- Shanghai restores historic synagogue; rabbi says talks progressing on other site
- Japanese stocks end narrowly mixed as NTT DoCoMo jumps, utilities drop
- Japanese stocks end narrowly mixed as NTT DoCoMo jumps, utilities drop
- South Korean stocks fall on steel, utility declines
- Around the world, climate change is threatening coastal communities
- China Olympic soccer team in brawl with Queens Park Rangers
- China Olympic soccer team in brawl with Queens Park Rangers
- Softbank, Internet and mobile phone company, reports 66 percent drop in quarterly profit
- Beating England boosts Spanish morale
- Reports: China approves 5 new mutual funds after hiatus, boosting markets
- Reports: China approves 5 new mutual funds after hiatus, boosting markets
- NGOs propose changes to Turkey's freedom-curbing law blamed for journalist's slaying
- Scandinavian airline SAS says 4th-quarter profit surged
- Oil and gas company Galp makes 2 new finds off Angolan coast
- BT 3rd quarter net profit triples on tax gain
- Experts examine Italy's stadiums to identify those that meet security standards
- U.S. political conventions spark debate over economic benefits
- Portugal mulls a break with tradition in abortion referendum
- AC Milan could play Champions League home match outside Italy
- Experts say Indonesian deal on H5N1 virus jeopardizes race for pandemic vaccine
- Amnesty International urges next Turkmen leader to end stifling rights abuses
- Draw pits Haas against Ancic in opening singles
- Michigan ruling that bans benefits for gay partners alarms U.S. gay rights advocates
- Philippines offers help to Indonesia, neighbors hit by bird flu
- Philippine shares fall for 3rd day as investors sell PLDT
- Indian software maker Satyam launches development center in East China
- England's Rock takes early lead at Malaysian Open
- Indian software maker Satyam launches development center in East China
- England's Rock takes early lead at Malaysian Open
- ADDS: CEO, analyst comments, details on cost savings byline CHANGES: lede
- Indian software maker Satyam launches development center in East China
- Paerson dominates women's downhill training, looks poised for second straight title
- Embattled Capello craves three points at Sociedad
- N.H. Group Pushes Album-Writing Exercise
- Philippine president welcomes Senate approval of anti-terror bill
- Malaysia's stock index hit new high for the year on foreign-fund buying
- Around the world, climate change is threatening coastal communities
- Greek inflation drops to 2.7 percent in January
- Malaysia says government procurement, rice may be dropped from FTA talks with U.S.
- Malaysia says government procurement, rice may be dropped from FTA talks with U.S.
- HSBC raises provisions for bad loans by 20 percent
- Draw for Czech Republic vs. United States Davis Cup World Group match
- More than 2,000 musicians take up U.S. group's challenge to record album in a month
- China's Olympic soccer team in brawl with Queens Park Rangers
- New EU consumer protection rules aim to boost online, cross-border sales
- Imperial Tobacco buys CBHC Inc. for US$1.9 billion
- BMW says sales in China jumped more than 50 percent last year, leading Asian sales growth
- BMW says sales in China jumped more than 50 percent last year, leading Asian sales growth
- Snubbed Beckham desperate for return to action
- North Korea says it's ready to talk about initial disarmament steps as nuclear talks start
- Davis Cup: Draw for Austria vs. Argentina World Group match
- Indian outsourcing firms should expand operations to other low-cost countries, experts say
- Indian outsourcing firms should expand operations to other low-cost countries, experts say
- Davis Cup: Draw for Belarus vs. Sweden World Group match
- Malaysia says government procurement, rice may be dropped from FTA talks with U.S.
- Malaysia says government procurement, rice may be dropped from FTA talks with U.S.
- Malaysia's total trade breaks 1 trillion ringgit mark for first time in 2006
- Malaysia's total trade breaks 1 trillion ringgit mark for first time in 2006
- Records show police preparations before 2004 Republican convention in New York
- Hong Kong shares rise on strong gains in China-related firms
- Bank of England keeps official interest rates steady at 5.25 percent
- Experts examine Italy's stadiums to identify those that meet security standards
- Japan orders thousands chicken farms to disinfect after bird flu outbreaks
- England's Rock takes early lead at Malaysian Open
- Berlin film festival opens with biography of Edith Piaf
- YouTube investors, founders net millions from Google pact, according to SEC filing
- Oil prices slip further amid unexpectedly low demand
- England's Rock takes early lead at Malaysian Open
- EU justice chief to hold talks with UEFA to discuss ways to curb violence in soccer
- Bears Fan Loses Bet and Changes Name
- Draw for Germany vs. Croatia Davis Cup World Group match
- England fans running out of patience with McClaren
- Cyprus' Marfin Popular Bank reports 235 percent profit increase in 2006 )
- London's FTSE-100 index down 9.2 points at 6360.3 at midday
- England fans running out of patience with McClaren
- Six Nations: Troncon returns to play England
- Frenchman to lead international fund fighting AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria
- Ireland in uproar over struggle to beat San Marino
- IOC says China delivers on environmental promises for Beijing Games
- Miller leads downhill portion of combined
- Most Asian markets drop, but Hong Kong rises and Nikkei ends flat
- Main group suspends violent protests in southern Nepal
- Davis Cup: Koubek, Acasuso to open Austria vs. Argentina World Group match
- Unilever says fourth-quarter profit nearly tripled on asset sale
- Miller leads downhill portion of combined
- German exports grow by nearly 14 percent in 2006
- ECB holds its key interest rate steady at 3.5 percent
- Kyrgyz president appoints new foreign, economy and energy ministers
- Glaxo reports weak rise in 4th-quarter profits, predicts slower earnings growth in 2007
- Hundreds of endangered turtles die along Bangladesh coast
- Teachers, other public servants strike throughout France
- Simpson Barred From Spending Book Money
- Elle Macpherson's complaint against Hello! magazine upheld
- Greenpeace says electronics makers polluting water in China, other developing countries
- N.H. Group Pushes Album-Writing Exercise
- Philippine national security adviser warns of communist plot to assassinate ex-president
- Drug company Pfizer to cut over 500 jobs, shut plant in Ireland
- French ambassador to lead fund fighting AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria
- Julius Baer says full-year profit surged 35 percent
- Reynolds American 4Q profit falls 39 percent, blames volume and promotional fluctuations
- Designer Anna Sui Presents Hippie Chic
- Miller leads downhill portion of combined
- 'Idol' Contestant Grateful for Criticism
- PepsiCo 4Q profit rises 61 percent, led by international division
- Davis Cup: Hewitt opens for Australia against Belgium in World Group match
- Warner Music Group 1st-quarter profit falls 74 percent on fewer albums released
- Tribune 4Q profit climbs on multiple gains, higher interactive revenue, cost controls
- Aetna earnings rise 4 percent on higher medical membership
- EU to send observer mission to monitor Mauritania's presidential vote in March
- Commission finds few changes in US asylum procedures
- Davis Cup: Draw for Switzerland vs. Spain
- Main group suspends violent protests in southern Nepal
- Polish president swears in experienced prosecutor as new interior minister
- Marriott's 4Q profit dips 7 percent as revenue rises
- Agriculture minister clashes with farmers over evictions, abuses
- Moody out for rest of Six Nations with shoulder injury
- Santos still looking to improve despite routing in Copa Libertadores
- Middlesbrough looking for double over Chelsea in Premier League
- Dutch NXP to buy mobile chip operations from U.S. Silicon Labs for US$285 million
- Officials say only 6 stadiums meet security requirements
- English Soccer Fixtures
- Officials say only 6 stadiums meet security requirements
- Japan to provide health care benefits to overseas atom bomb survivors after court ruling
- Shares of South African fashion retailer Edcon soar on Bain Capital buyout offer
- Miller leads downhill portion of combined
- Finnish media group SanomaWSOY's 4Q profit down over 20 per cent
- Israel's Obziler downs eighth-seed Nakamura at Pattaya Open
- Israel's Obziler downs eighth-seed Nakamura at Pattaya Open
- EU enlargement chief: Macedonia must accelerate reforms before entry talks can start
- Pakistan rights group: At least 565 women and girls died in honor killings in 2006
- French ambassador to lead fund fighting AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria
- Palestinian leaders reach agreement on makeup of power-sharing Cabinet, Fatah official says
- ECB holds its key interest rate at 3.5 percent, signals March increase
- Officials say only 6 stadiums meet security requirements
- Riquelme move to Boca not completed, Villarreal president says
- HSBC raises provisions for bad loans by 20 percent
- Davis Cup: Roddick starts off against outsider Minar
- Reynolds American 4Q profit falls 39 percent, blames volume and promotional fluctuations
- Rolls-Royce says full-year earnings surged on new orders
- Draw pits Haas against Ancic in opening singles
- Nadal opens against Chiudinelli in Davis Cup match
- PepsiCo 4Q profit rises 61 percent, led by international division
- Lyon facing confidence crisis ahead of Lorient visit
- Officials say only 6 stadiums meet security requirements
- Davis Cup: Sweden hopes to avoid another early exit
- Finnish media group SanomaWSOY's 4Q profit down over 20 per cent
- Official: Serbia could resume talks with EU even without Mladic in The Hague
- YouTube investors, founders net millions from Google pact, according to SEC filing
- Parana confident of successful campaign in Copa Libertadores
- China's Olympic soccer team in brawl with Queens Park Rangers
- China acknowledges risks in aggressive quest for African energy, minerals, consumers
- Gasquet Opens against Hanescu in Davis Cup
- Romania's budget deficit reaches 1.7 percent in 2006
- Italian government moves ahead with plan to grant unmarried couples legal recognition
- India to sell stake in power companies to raise cash for improving poor infrastructure
- India to sell stake in power companies to raise cash for improving poor infrastructure
- Volkswagen guarantees 2,200 jobs at Brussels plant
- Brian Williams, former Wales prop, dies of heart attack at 44
- ABN Amro's 4th quarter earnings rise 4.6 percent
- British Airways to charge some longhaul passengers 120 pounds for each excess bag
- Renault says 2006 profit fell on weak sales, sees rebound later this year
- Glaxo reports weak rise in 4th-quarter profits, predicts slower earnings growth in 2007
- Indian shares end flat; banks gain, metals slip
- Indian shares end flat; banks gain, metals slip
- Hewlett-Packard names new general counsel, spot vacated in spying scandal
- Northrop Grumman will bid on $40 billion Air Force to deal to replace refueling tankers
- British Airways to charge some passengers 120 pounds (US$236; euro182) for each excess bag
- Reckitt Benckiser says 4th quarter profit rose 13 percent
- Macpherson Complaint Against Mag Upheld
- Heavy showers force opening one-dayer to be abandoned
- Heavy showers force opening one-dayer to be abandoned
- PepsiCo 4Q profit rises 61 percent, led by international and snacks divisions
- Ireland in uproar over struggle to beat San Marino
- Reports: Rostropovich being treated at Moscow cancer institute
- Edith Piaf Film Opens Berlin Film Fest
- Italian soccer resumes after police officer's death; empty stadiums for 11 games
- Edith Piaf Film Opens Berlin Film Fest
- French anti-doping agency postpones decision on Landis
- BG Group says 4th-quarter profit dropped 18 percent, affirms production outlook
- Berlin film festival opens with intimate portrait of Edith Piaf
- Turkey reports bird flu in poultry but says tests under way to determine whether it is H5N1 strain
- Davis Cup: Draw for Chile vs. Russia
- Warner Music Group 1Q profit falls 74 percent on fewer albums released
- India vs Sri Lanka scores
- India vs Sri Lanka scores
- Hungarian court grants limited access to communist-era files of religious leaders
- Davis Cup: Draw for Chile vs. Russia
- Harley Davidson says strike means motorcycle shipments will fall short of forecast
- 7 of world's top 10 players in first round of Davis Cup
- Marriott's 4Q profit dips 7 percent, shares rise as it beats Wall Street forecast
- U.S. fails to bridge gap with South Korea over ban on American beef, report says
- Bush meets with former Lebanese President Amin Gemayel
- Albrecht wins combined race at Alpine worlds
- Mobile ESPN to Relaunch Through Verizon
- Northrop to bid on $40 billion Air Force deal
- Turkey reports bird flu in poultry, tests under way to determine whether it is H5N1 strain
- Famed Cellist Still Ailing in Moscow
- Officials say only 6 stadiums meet security requirements
- Albrecht wins combined race at Alpine worlds
- The Who ready to return to the road, announces European tour
- Bears Fan Loses Bet and Changes Name
- Frenchman to lead fund fighting AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria
- Former ski coach drops lawsuits against ICO, WADA
- Albrecht wins combined race at Alpine worlds
- Anger grows among British Muslims arrested, then freed, in anti-terrorism raids
- Scandinavian airline SAS says 4th-quarter profit surged
- Northrop to did on $40 billion (euro30.7 billion) Air Force deal
- Ukraine's Yushchenko, in Germany, stresses hopes of EU membership
- Officials say only 6 stadiums meet security requirements
- Galliani criticizes closure of San Siro
- Madrassa stand-off in Pakistani capital pits authorities against burqa-clad protesters
- Jayasuriya slams half-century before rain forces one-dayer to be abandoned
- Jayasuriya slams half-century before rain forces one-dayer to be abandoned
- Pan American Games officials approve sailing venue
- Edith Piaf Movie Opens Berlin Film Fest
- U.S. court cuts tobacco verdict by more than half, lawyer for smokers still happy
- NYSE regulation unit fines Deutsche Bank Securities about $1.28 million
- Davis Cup: Massu plays Safin in Chile vs. Russia opener
- Former ski coach drops lawsuits against ICO, WADA
- Euro gains after ECB signals March interest rate increase
- Healthier 'fried' chicken from the oven
- Nostalgia key ingredient of best-ever biscuits
- Authentic tapas at Cosi o Cosi
- Over 2,000 musicians take up recording challenge
- REVIEW For the record
- Are the Grammys obsolete?
- Frampton gets another day in the sun
- Lilly is 'Lost' in name only
- Events
- Theater
- Concerts
- Live Music
- Clubs &Pubs
- Hotels
- Museums
- This Week's Picks
- And the winner is ... not 'Dreamgirls'
- Romantic comedies now come with a 'Catch'
- Mirren is majestic as Queen Elizabeth II
- Love works in funny ways
- Art treasures up close
- Without Lu, Taiwan's chance for Davis Cup rests with Chen
- Sidelines
- Italy approves tough new plan, matches to resume
- Bosh scores 41 as Raptors top Magic
- In hockey, brawls are just part of the entertainment
- England booed as Spain wins at Old Trafford
- Innolux Display declines 4.5% on analysts' rating
- Yuan finishes near highest since end of greenback link
- Yen drops as BOJ says no rush to raise rate
- YouTube employees file to sell their Google stock
- U.S. tycoon says Asia has room for more casinos
- China plans to develop forests to make bio-fuels
- Digital music downloads seen on the increase despite lawsuits
- World economy seen heading for 'modest slowdown' in 2007
- Global handheld device shipments fall in 2006
- In Brief
- Iraqi diplomats seeking asylum seen as political test for Australia
- China charges 8 foreigners in drugs case
- Group suspends violent protests in Southern Nepal
- Japan police raid underworld offices
- Avian flu officials accept Indonesia has point to make
- In Brief
- Heavy snow hits Britain, causing travel chaos
- Harvard overhauls curriculum
- Reforms at stake in Turkmenistan poll
- France's Sarkozy wants Mediterranean Union
- Iraq deputy health minister held in Baghdad
- Hard-hatted miners end La Paz protest
- A way out of Kosovo deadlock
- Kidnappings undermine anti-terror efforts
- A U.N. flaw revealed
- A new vision for transportation
- Cuban dissidents access cyberspace from abroad
- Guards in Pakistan suffer low pay, and sometimes at high costs
- China mounts drive to prove corruption is gone
- Hebrew challenges soldiers from afar
- In Brief
- Chinese hackers swindle millions from computer users
- Experts unveil new, improved English exam
- Consumer group demands recall of dehumidifiers
- U.S. sets date for hearing Wang's case
- Chinatrust chief questioned over Mega takeover bid
- Members of media irate over minister's no-show
- Lee repeats comments published in magazine
- Transitional justice an issue urgent for today, Wu says
- Indonesians head home as floods recede
- Optimism greets resumption of nuclear talks
- Ma will resign if indicted over fund, Wu says
- 'Taiwan' set to replace 'China' on stamps, president declares
- Name change campaign takes off
- Taiwan, Philippines sign pact on indigenous groups
- Actress' remains cremated; tribute to be held this morning
- UNEP wants to build on Google partnership success
- New York Time likely to be folded in five years: publisher
- Hsu remembered as cheerful angel in concert
- IDC presents top 10 global storage predictions for 2007
- New Gartner offering assists professional services firms in all phases of the consulting cycle
- Taiwan exploring reforestation projects in the Philippines
- Demand for mobile phones in Western Europe to dip in 2007, says market research firm
- Blessed are the poor
- NXP Semiconductors to acquire Silicon Labs' cellular communications business
- Labor department says group of recruitment agencies admits 'no placement fee' policy is a main concern
- DOLE warns OFWs seeking CNMI jobs illegally
- President makes more personnel shuffle
- Ma pleads not guilty of corruption
- Travel agency owner runs away with clients' money
- President Chen announces partial reshuffle of key staff
- Rupert Murdoch says long-awaited business news cable channel will launch in fall
- Charismatic ex-Italian premier Berlusconi still in the spotlight, despite setbacks
- Afridi charged with disrepute by ICC chief executive Malcolm Speed
- Sweden wins mixed relay
- 'Law and Order' Star Stands by Libby
- Former ski coach drops lawsuits against ICO, WADA
- Super Bowl wedding proposal falls through, but TV ad gets woman to say yes
- House Democratic leaders plan Iraq vote next week
- House Democratic leaders plan Iraq vote next week
- French intellectuals abandon Royal at critical juncture in presidential race
- Sanofi recalls two lots of Plavix as a precaution
- The Who ready to return to the road, announce European tour
- YouTube investors, founders net millions from Google pact, according to SEC filing
- Senate confirms shift of Gen. Casey from Iraq to U.S. Army chief of staff
- ECB keeps interest rate at 3.5 percent, signals likely March increase
- Van der Sar expects to return in two weeks
- Turkey reports bird flu in poultry, tests under way to determine whether it is H5N1 strain
- The Who Announce 28-City European Tour
- 'Law and Order' Star Stands by Libby
- O'Kelly injury concerns continue for Ireland
- Serena Williams to play Fed Cup
- Slovakia's Sucha upsets top seed Bartoli at Pattaya Open in Thailand
- Slovakia's Sucha upsets top seed Bartoli at Pattaya Open in Thailand
- California city to honor Merle Haggard by naming street for him
- Malaysia launches tourism campaign
- European rugby to meet over Brennan
- Battle between London Stock Exchange and Nasdaq reaches climax
- Imperial Tobacco buys CBHC Inc. for US$1.9 billion
- White House defends Pelosi access to Air Force transport plane
- EU to file defense against U.S. claims of unfair subsidies to Airbus
- `Law & Order' Star Watches Libby Trial
- Lerner personally funds Aston Villa transfers
- Laporte says Ireland match could decide Six Nations winner
- Liverpool, Everton fined and warned over player behavior
- Top U.S. official urges China to do more to help Darfur
- Renault sales decline threatens Ghosn turnaround
- Gazprom: U.S. companies interested in buying assets of bankrupt Yukos
- House Democratic leaders plan Iraq vote next week
- 'Law and Order' Star Stands by Libby
- Turkish foreign minister expects EU to come around on membership
- Israel considering real-time Webcast from contentious Old City repair operation
- Plays Are the Ups and Downs of Theater
- EU says France's Schneider Electric can buy U.S. rival APC, must divest unit
- Neteller confirms U.S. authorities have seized funds
- Glaxo reports weak rise in 4th-quarter profits, predicts earnings growth in 2007
- China's Olympic soccer team manager apologizes for brawl with QPR
- Rolling Stones keyboardist treats U.S. state lawmakers to a tune
- Fresh problems surface on BP tankers
- European markets end lower