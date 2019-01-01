英文新聞列表 English News List
- Ultra-nationalists win Serbian election, but not enough seats to rule
- EU foreign ministers to discuss future of Kosovo after key Serbian elections
- America shines in Mexican Clausura opener
- WCT: Germany defeats Australia for third, Japan fifth
- U.S. envoy expects North Korean nuclear talks to restart soon
- Can Beckham Appeal to L.A. Hispanics?
- Sponsors of bipartisan resolution opposing war seek to build support
- At least 40 Tamil Tigers killed, as army routs rebel stronghold, military says
- Hispanic US state governor takes first step toward seeking Democratic nomination for 2008 US presidential race
- Rich targeted by new taxes on luxury property in Venezuela
- Japan confectioner picks new president following sanitation scandal
- Hillary Clinton expresses confidence in her presidential prospects
- Bangladesh's interim leader pledges new election as soon as possible
- Postcard from Palestine: In hard times, a university degree is a bride's biggest asset
- `Bleak,' `civil war,' `breakup': Historians offer dismal forecast for Iraq
- In Morocco, journalists take on Islam and nationalist icons at their peril
- U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman warns against space arms race after China test
- Police video of prisoner's ordeal goes public, stirring angry debate
- Only U.S. breast implant factory adjusts to silicone approval
- Independent film `Sweet Land' is captivating audiences and critics
- Arsenal still alive in title race after comeback win over Man United
- Mancuso has momentum heading back to Olympic hill
- Mexico says extraditions to U.S. aim to sever druglords' ties to cartels
- Hoffman wins playoff for first tour victory
- Chavez says government won't pay market value in CANTV takeover
- Anthony's NBA suspension ends, and the suspense begins
- DiCaprio: 'Titanic' Made Me Want to Quit
- At 19, Crosby goes into first All-Star game as NHL's biggest star
- Fisheries officials discuss international tuna catch as five-day Japan conference begins
- Japanese stocks higher in early trade, dollar rises vs yen
- Hingis advances to quarterfinals
- WCT: Dutch beat Argentina for fifth Champions Trophy victory
- Canadian, British explorers reach Antarctica's Pole of Inaccessibility
- Malaysian police nab 6 alleged movie pirates, seize machines to make 21 million discs
- Dallas wins NBA finals rematch against Miami
- Caught in the cubicle, Ponting puts Clarke in to bat
- Taiwan opposition parties sign cooperation pact on legislative elections
- Irwin wins season-opening MasterCard Championship
- China Dongfeng Motor in talks with Volvo to manufacture trucks
- ABC Leads Nominees for GLAAD Awards
- Venezuela's Chavez tells U.S. 'Go to hell, gringos!'
- Malaysia's last batch of peacekeepers depart for Lebanon
- Injury Forces Barker Off +44 Tour
- Shanghai benchmark stock index tops 2,900 for 1st time, led by autos, steel
- Indianpolis edge New England 38-34 to meet Chicago in Super Bowl
- Japan, China planning military port call exchange as soon as possible
- Smith, Dungy become first black head coaches to reach Super Bowl
- Philippines bars workers from Nigeria after 6 seamen kidnapped
- Dallas wins NBA finals rematch against Miami
- DiCaprio: I'm No 'Piece of Cute Meat'
- Irwin wins season-opening MasterCard Championship
- New U.S. House speaker showing who's boss
- Energy promises a focus of Bush's State of the Union, but action uncertain
- Winter blast in U.S. lifts oil prices above US$52 a barrel
- U.S. sponsors of bipartisan resolution opposing troop surge in Iraq seek support
- Jury selection for White House aide Libby's trial nears end
- Democratic US state governor begins battle for dollars in crowded 2008 race
- U.S. envoy expects North Korean nuclear talks to restart soon
- Bears, Colts headed to Miami for an already historic Super Bowl
- Prime minister backs harsher punishment for school bullies
- Chinese TV officials fired after porn video is shown
- New Zealand stocks rise as buyers seek Telecom, Sky City
- China Mobile acquires Pakistan's 5th-largest cell phone carrier Paktel
- Nepal prime minister calls emergency meeting to discuss growing violence in south
- Retailers looking for Windows Vista to boost sales, service
- Officials: Tamil Tiger rebels ambush Sri Lankan military, 2 soldiers killed
- New York could lose top financial spot in 10 years, report says
- Australian shares rise with broad gains across the market
- Earthquake in northeastern Indonesia leaves one dead, injures four
- Blake out; Clijsters, Hingis to meet in quarterfinals
- Russian authorities seize Japanese fishing boat with 6 on board in disputed waters
- Barenboim Marks Carnegie Hall Milestone
- `Hawk-Eye' vs. human eye _ line judges tested at Australian open
- Indian space capsule splashes down, providing data for future manned space missions
- Cambodia's 'jungle woman' offered trauma treatment and free medical care
- Philippine shares rise to highest in nearly 10 years on gains in PLDT, upbeat outlook
- Taiwan shares end flat as gains in food sector offset construction firm losses
- Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen hopes to retire to focus on Sino-Vatican affairs
- Whitaker Describes Struggles As an Actor
- China tells TV broadcasters to show `ethically inspiring' programs
- Australian bank develops iPod Index to measure currency values
- Japanese stocks advance as investors are bullish about upcoming earnings season
- Blake out; Clijsters, Hingis to meet in quarterfinals
- Shanghai benchmark stock index tops 2,900 for 1st time, led by retailers,
- NBA has a new partner in China _ an Inner Mongolia milk producer
- Bomb in Pakistan tribal region kills 4 troops, intelligence official says
- Chinese stocks surge to new record, led by retail, transportation issues
- Ultra-nationalists win Serbian election, but not enough seats to rule
- China tells TV broadcasters to show `ethically inspiring' programs
- South Korean oil delegation to visit Iraq
- Chinese insurer gets US$4 billion capital injection to prepare for share sale
- Suicide bombing in Pakistani tribal region kills 4 troops, officials say
- Dollar rises in Asia as traders question Bank of Japan's independence
- Taiwan jobless rate falls to lowest in 8 months
- Singapore hopes to more than double number of foreign patients to 1 million by 2012
- Pearson PLC reports strong 4th quarter, on track for record annual profit
- Kazakh opposition journalist gets 2-year suspended sentence for insulting president
- Euro marginally higher against U.S. dollar
- Police arrest man for slapping Indian cricket coach Greg Chappell
- Ang Lee calls Tony Leung Chiu-wai 'dream' actor in his new movie
- Police open fire in southeast Nepal town to stop protesters, curfew imposed
- EU's Solana: Too early to assess Serb elections' impact on Kosovo
- Argentina, Brazil join WTO complaint against U.S. corn subsidies
- Storied Copa Looking for a New Home
- Hong Kong shares hit record high, boosted by heavy buying of HSBC and China Mobile
- Chinese health officials deny reports of suspected cases of SARS, bird flu
- Philippines eyes bond sales to fund train, shipping projects
- Japan keeps economy view unchanged in January report
- Credit Suisse says it will buy back up to 8 billion Swiss francs in shares
- China's corruption fighters target collusion between officials-businessman
- Cambodia should not rely on Angkor Wat alone to sustain tourism, say experts
- China's corruption fighters target collusion between officials-businessman
- Australian Open Show Court Schedule
- ABN Amro sells some U.S. mortgage activities to Citigroup, terms not disclosed
- Legendary NYC nightclub Copacabana, condemned to make room for subway, looking for new home
- Environmentalist Nicolas Hulot says he will not run for France's presidency
- Watchmaker Swatch posts 12 percent rise in 2006 revenue
- Italy's foreign minister visits NATO amid far-left calls for Afghan troop withdrawal
- British Airways calls in mediator in an attempt to avert cabin crew strike
- Indonesia shares rise on pogram buying by foreign fund, gains across Asian markets
- Credit Agricole sells 3.36 percent stake in Intesa Sanpaolo
- Golden Globe winner Whitaker took time to feel comfortable thinking of himself as an actor
- Most Asian markets advance, Hong Kong shares hit record high
- Security officials expect infantry officer to be next Israeli army chief
- Norway: Arctic reserves are key energy supply, but environment must be protected
- Singapore shares rise to record high on tax cut promise
- Malaysian shares fuelled by foreign buying
- Afghan education minister says Taliban plan to set up schools is 'political propaganda'
- Police open fire on Nepalese protesters in southeastern town
- Asia better equipped to handle volatile flows, IMF chief says
- Pakistan at 78-3, needs 113 more runs to win second test
- Chief of Salzburg 2014 bid resigning because of ill health
- Malaysia's third biggest lender expects profit margins to drop in 2007
- Three dead birds test positive for H5N1 strain of bird flu in Hong Kong
- Chief of Salzburg 2014 bid resigning because of ill health
- Japanese TV personality wins gubernatorial election in south
- Indian drug maker Dr. Reddy's quarterly earnings rise 160 percent
- Indian drug maker Dr. Reddy's quarterly earnings rise 160 percent
- China sounds alarm on gender imbalance and vows to protect infant girls
- EU welcomes reformist victory in Serbia elections
- Pfizer reports higher 4th quarter profit including gain from sale of consumer health care unit
- Kyrgyz parliament refuses to vote again on president's bid to reinstate premier
- Former ski great Franz Klammer to oversee Salzburg 2014 bid
- Clinton expresses confidence in her presidential prospects
- London's FTSE-100 index up 21.9 points at 6259.1 at midday
- Thai shares slip as investors unmoved by rosy 2006 trade data
- Rangers sign Ehiogu from Middlesbrough
- Appetite grows for the "gushing entrails bright" of haggis
- Taliban chief Mullah Omar likely in south Afghanistan, Pakistan says
- Nowotny retires after another injury
- Croatian premier: pro-Western government in Serbia would bring stability to the Balkans
- South Korean shares post slight gain as technology stocks advance
- Japan's Nippon Oil, South Korea's SK announce tie-up
- Slain New York actress' movie has its premiere at Sundance festival
- Indian drug maker Dr. Reddy's quarterly earnings more than double
- Pet shop owner creates beer for dogs
- Top Romanian government official resigns after losing race for leading party position
- Japan economy marks five years of growth but consumer prices still weak
- Los Angeles airports soar with film productions that provide jobs, revenue
- Goosen aiming for titles in new season
- German state says its banks plan to participate in EADS investor consortium
- Iran's most senior dissident cleric criticizes Ahmadinejad over nuclear diplomacy, inflation
- Pakistan wins first test by five wickets
- LA Airport Film Shoots Earns Millions
- Pfizer reports higher 4th quarter profit on asset sale, adjusted profit slips
- Belfast police covered up Protestant outlaws' role in 10 killings, other crimes
- `Son of the Mask' Has Most Razzie Nods
- HP Labs to open Russian R&D facility, research will focus on digital data management
- Conservative EU lawmakers try to soften criticism of U.S. over secret CIA flights, detentions
- Pet Shop Owner Creates Beer for Dogs
- Filming at Los Angeles airports, halted after Sept. 11, now bringing in millions in jobs, revenue
- NATO reassured by Italy's foreign minister over commitment to Afghan mission
- Pakistan at 78-3, needs 113 more runs to win second test
- Citigroup's Krawcheck steps aside as CFO, named CEO of global wealth management unit
- IAAF evaluation commission says Moscow capable of hosting world championships
- Anelka's impressive play could earn him another chance with France's national team
- Pakistan wins second test against South Africa by five wickets; ties series at 1-1
- Prestigious Japanese cake maker picks new president following sanitation scandal
- Kosovo government demands speedy conclusion of status process after Serbian elections
- Microsoft to face reheated Linux challenge from IBM, HP, Intel, report says
- European figure skating titles up for grabs with Russian greats all gone
- European online gaming shares fall as U.S. seeks information for probe
- Qantas Boots Man for Wearing Bush Shirt
- Golden Globes Boost Box Office Fortunes
- Heather Mills Denies Divorce Report
- Finnair expands flights to India, China
- Prosecutors to investigate accident of Czech ski jumper, who is in coma
- Two killed as police open fire on Nepalese protesters in southeastern town
- Severstal CEO: Company mulling deals in Europe, North America
- Air force jets, helicopters bomb Tamil rebel bases in northeast
- `Instinct,' `Little Man' Lead Razzies
- Australian Open Road
- Australian Open Seeds Fared
- AstraZeneca to boost work on infectious disease and cancer research
- Early Labor So Husband Can Watch Bears
- New WHO chief announces plans for urgent meeting on polio
- Serbian president calls on pro-democracy parties to quickly form governing coalition
- Paterson to coach Scotland at Six Nations as White recovers from injury
- Steelers hire Tomlin as coach
- Ruckus Networks expands Web music service to all U.S. college students
- Pet shop owner creates beer for dogs
- Uncertainty, disappointment prevail as Kosovo's ethnic Albanians await U.N. status proposal
- Von Schlebrugge moves from Hammarby to Anderlecht
- Not dead yet: France, Netherlands pressured on EU constitution
- Slain Director's Movie Shown at Sundance
- Jury selection nears end in trial of former White House aide
- German, French consumer groups join Nordic-led drive against Apple's iTunes rules
- Charvis returns for Wales' Six Nations squad
- Dutch pet shop owner creates beer for dogs
- Republican Bobby Jindal, an Indian-American, announces he is running for Louisiana governor
- Nadal overcomes Murray; Clijsters, Hingis to meet in quarterfinals
- Wycombe bids to add to Mourinho's woes
- U.S. industry executives call on Bush to accept mandatory action against climate change.
- Pfizer reports higher 4Q profit on asset sale, adjusted profit slips
- France's Sarkozy vows to cut tax, boost employment if elected president
- U.S. takes note of strong electoral showing by democratic reformers in Serbia
- Roddick or Fish, either way Blake wins _ dinner
- NATO wants to work with new Serb government, urges moderation over Kosovo
- Italian gas stations agree to two-day strike to protest liberalization
- Suicide bombing in Pakistani tribal region kills 4 troops, officials say
- Reggae Photojournalist Back in Jamaica
- Federer's challenge: To survive the would-be giant killers
- Labor, liberals and lawyers unite to hold Democrats in line
- Lyon signs Baros from Aston Villa.
- Maligned Bears rise to the occasion
- Manning finally wins a big one
- SBL hit again by fighting on the court
- China's Li taught a lesson by Swiss Miss
- Blake, Nalbandian upended at Australian Open
- CAL, Mandarin to launch festival charter flights
- sole alliance caters to lady's glamor
- Ziga Zaga offers new Pasta Set Lunch
- Lakeshore Hsinchu presents spa package
- Joanna Nichols Memorial Library opens
- Siemens Taiwan helps the elderly
- 'San Hsi Hall' at Palace Museum reopens
- Sidelines
- Hoffman survives brutal winds
- United not deterred by late loss
- PRC firm gets US$4 billion ahead of IPOs
- Greenback still on rise against yen after BOJ interest rate decision
- PRC vows better forex reserves management
- ProMOS expects PRC wafer plant by 2008
- High Tech's shares nosedive on forecast of slower growth
- New York seen losing status as top financial hub
- Jobless rate hovers near 6-year low
- Fujiya picks new president amid sanitation scandal
- Independent labels take on recording industry giants
- Powerchip reports Q4 profit doubled
- In Brief
- Some intense exercises found damaging some athletes' hearts
- Failed merger saved Europe
- DPP 2008 hopes rest on unity
- Cloaked in silence, UK 'honor crimes' stall police
- Not enough Chinese teachers to meet rising demand in U.S.
- In Brief
- At least 2 soldiers killed in Sri Lanka
- Women in Afghanistan receive chance to step into commerce
- North Korea, U.S. seen near to agreement
- Nepal prime minister convenes emergency meeting
- Five-day fisheries conference begins in Japan
- In Brief
- Oil from beached container ship leaks into bay in Devon, England
- Probe finds Belfast police covered up killings
- Abbas and Hamas rival talks bring progress, but no breakthrough
- Pig farmer trial begins in Canada
- Islamist leader leaves Somalia, asks for refuge
- In Brief
- Taipei bans sales of coffee made from tongkat ali
- Banciao policeman helps woman reunite with her biological father
- Tainan steps up avian flu prevention
- Groups urge close tabs on local sex offenders
- Sun reportedly recovering from surgery
- Pregnant woman discovers fiance is already married
- Wang pushes earlier proposal for extra session motion
- Taiwan's 1st all-women army unit to make debut
- Vatican reportedly to set up body to handle China affairs
- KMT name to stay same, says chairman
- KMT and PFP cement alliance
- President claims rights to keep secret files from court
- Police detain 7 in death of newspaper employee
- Serbian ultra-nationalists win majority in polls
- THSRC's Taipei launch delayed
- PRC reported to now have 900 missiles fixed Taiwan
- Investigators question 6 from Rebar subsidiary
- Migrant's family invests 'padala' in agriculture
- Taiwan's own-brand manufacturers encouraged to check out opportunities in Subic, Clark
- Reconsider position on salary hike bill, wage boards tell lawmakers
- NXP Semiconductors to set up Asia's first and company's second Die-Level Analysis Center in Taiwan
- China and India to drive Asia's PC market; industry outlook remains positive in 2007
- Consumer spending on mobile music will exceed US$32 billion by 2010, says market research firm
- Four more taken into custody for Rebar scandal
- Ex-US official gets one-year jail term in Taiwan case
- POEA issues clarification on deployment of 20,000 helpers
- Fitch affirms Taiwan-based China Life Insurance's IFS ratings
- MND calls China's deployment of 1,000 missiles a serious threat
- Civic groups pan legislative inefficiency and demand extra session
- CDIC makes public names of bad debtors in three banks
- KMT willing to compromise on session agenda
- British building supplier Wolseley cuts 4,000 U.S. jobs because of weak housing market
- Philips: 4th-quarter profit doubles on lower taxes, but sales slip
- Promoters sue Lil' Wayne for missing concert date
- Climate experts predict most glaciers will vanish from Alps by 2050
- Onyewu in talks with Chelsea
- Tracking the awards: A list of movie awards leading up to the Oscars
- Parcells retires from coaching, leaving Cowboys after 4 seasons
- Boeing announces 39-jet order from GE Commercial Aviation Services in deal worth $5.34B
- Indian capital welcome in Sakhalin-3 energy project, says Russian defense minister
- New passport requirement leads to confusion, long lines
- CANTV shares fall after Chavez says Venezuela won't pay market value in takeover
- Woman Is Stuck in Bathtub for 4 Days
- U.S. stocks slip on rising oil price, ahead of earnings reports
- WADA considers revising code to make sanctions more flexible
- Nadal withstands Murray, keeps his Australian Open chances intact
- Prosecutor: Coke theft case about 'greed and poor choices'
- Austrian firefighters rescue 81-year-old woman stuck in bathtub for 4 days
- London's FTSE-100 index closes down 18.79 points at 6,218.40
- Siemens to pull all business operations out of war-torn Sudan by mid-summer
- Keith Urban tells fans why he spent extra time in alcohol rehabilitation program
- Activists say Israel has not dismantled West Bank barriers, despite pledge to Abbas
- Italy's high court rules that file downloading not a crime if not for profit
- Beckham will not leave early says Mijatovic
- European markets end lower
- Iran prepares the public for possible military confrontation with U.S. amid discontent over prices
- UCI criticizes French agency over Pereiro case
- Gibbs' appeal to be held Wednesday and heard by Benaud
- West Ham signs Lucas Neill
- Paris couture shows ooze red carpet glamour
- Spy unit of Belfast police let Protestant gang get away with murder, watchdog finds
- Canadian drugmaker Apotex urges US judge to ok sale of generic version of blood thinner Plavix
- Verdicts postponed against four jockeys on betting scam charges
- Henry can still stop title going to Manchester United
- Bono company turns to Ohio university for fair-trade business pilot
- Blanco joins West Ham on-loan from Sevilla
- Venezuela: Plenty of money, but Chavez is making it hard to hold onto
- Reality show 'Celebrity Big Brother' faces questions about future after racism row
- U.S. ethanol plants powered by cow gas, trash catching on
- In design victory, Intel will partner with Sun Microsystems on server chips
- AIDS group alleges in lawsuit that Viagra ads promote impotence drug's recreational use
- Urban Talks About Rehab on His Web Site
- Killer of abortion doctor takes stand in own defense
- Perseus in Deal With Major Distributor
- Scientists hope "bionic" cat eyes will help fight human blindness
- Deal announced for Perseus Books to acquire imperiled distributor
- Union ground workers to open talks for new contract with American Airlines
- Scientists hope "bionic" cat eyes will help fight human blindness
- In design victory, Intel partners with Sun Microsystems on server chips
- Dunga names team for friendly against Portugal in London
- AIDS group alleges Viagra ads promote impotence drug's recreational use
- Oil prices turn lower in volatile session
- Aluminum maker Alcoa to sell $2B in bonds to retire other debt, gets downgraded
- Persistent anarchist attacks in Greece force new police attention
- Venezuela: Plenty of money, but Chavez is making it hard to hold onto
- Stars Look Within to Flesh Out `Bones'
- Citigroup's Krawcheck steps aside as CFO, named CEO of global wealth management unit
- Iraq money better spent in New Orleans, senator suggests
- Ernest Borgnine at 90 still wants to act, but people ask, `Is he still alive?'
- Ground workers to open contract talks this fall with American Airlines
- Cusack Grieves in Sundance's `Grace'
- Music Review: Mellencamp's patriotism also questions country's direction on new CD
- Music Review: John Mellencamp
- Cusack plays grieving war widower in Sundance entry `Grace Is Gone'
- German, French Groups Want Open ITunes
- Kelley: Wife Kept Wedding Plans a Secret
- Falcons' Vick won't face criminal charges
- Bush gives pep talk to abortion foes on Roe v. Wade anniversary
- Co-defendant says Coke secretary who felt mistreated proposed trade secrets theft
- Teen gets six months in jail for dismembering mother
- David E. Kelley: Wife kept details of their 1993 wedding `secret from everyone, including me'
- Blanchett on Movies, Motherhood & Awards
- Virginia Democrat dismisses speculation he is inching back into 2008 US presidential race
- Bombs and mortars strike Shiite targets in Baghdad and north of the capital, killing some 100 people
- Paris Hilton pleads no contest to reduced drunken driving charge
- Mexico's December crude output falls 6 percent to 2.98 million barrels daily
- American Express 4th-quarter profit up 24 percent as holiday spending drives revenue
- Antidepressants may raise risk of bone fractures in people over age 50, Canadian study says
- Brazil's Silva unveils economic growth package for second term
- Federal regulators accuse 13 more people of aiding alleged U.S. Foodservice fraud
- Ugly 'Big Brother' Stays on in Britain
- Head of Italy's bishops lashes out at rights for same-sex couples in Italy, pans euthanasia
- Gold down
- Delray Beach to host U.S.-Belgium in Fed Cup
- Dollar rises against most currencies after comments from Federal Reserve member
- Amateurs Get a Crack at Super Bowl Ads
- New York's mayor says US presidential contender Hillary Clinton is 'certainly electable'
- Mexico retailer Soriana to invest US$300 million in wind project
- Review: `Smokin' Aces' Lacks Originality
- Gender matters in preventing side effect from plasma transfusions
- AOL names 2 international executives, including chief based in India
- Clinton to skip matching funds for primaries and general election campaign
- Chavez causes jitters with new taxes, plan to pay below market value in CANTV takeover
- Activists say Israel has not dismantled West Bank barriers, despite pledge to Abbas
- U.S. stocks fall as tech worries steepen while investors await earnings
- Opposition lawmakers walk out of Morales' state of the nation speech
- Citigroup's Krawcheck steps aside as CFO, as largest U.S. bank's executive shake-up continues
- Croft Leads Premiere of `Appomattox'
- Profit-taking knocks gold lower at the close; silver up, oil down
- U.S. doctors prescribe more drugs for blood pressure, get lower readings than Europeans
- Brazil's electronic voting system probed for possible fraud in governor's race
- In design victory, Intel partners with Sun Microsystems on server chips
- Study: counterfeit and pirated parts cost Ford $1 billion a year
- Oil prices settle lower after briefly climbing over $53
- Hillary Clinton, sick Sept. 11 workers demand federal funding for treatment
- Early flying dinosaur may have resembled biplane aircraft
- Brazil infrastructure plan doesn't include nuclear plant
- Jazz trombonist, teacher Jimmy Cheatham dies at 82
- More Republicans oppose Iraq troop increase, press for accountability
- NYC Newcomer Gets Lost for Five Days
- Amiri Baraka's `Dutchman' Is Back
- Super Bowl advertisers embrace contests for amateurs
- Wanted: People Who Helped Bury Plymouth
- Butch Forces Post Office to Rerout Mail
- Mandy Moore: I Struggled With Depression
- Mandy Moore: I Struggled With Depression
- Iceland shock France at handball worlds
- High Museum Calls Louvre Atlanta Success
- Agents Find Cocaine in Broccoli Load
- Hillary Clinton presidential win would trigger New York governor appointment for US Senate
- Lawmaker who told blacks to "get over" slavery changes his message
- New San Francisco Opera season to include world premiere of Philip Glass' `Appomattox'
- A Cowboy no more: Parcells leaves Dallas, retires from coaching
- Atlanta's Smith fined $25,000 for obscene gestures
- As centerpieces are switched, Louvre Atlanta called a success
- Dog OK After Swallowing Wads of Glue
- Bono company turns to Ohio university for fair-trade business pilot
- Parent of American Airlines to sell more shares
- Stanford Partners With Public Theater
- Stanford University partners with New York's Public Theater on new plays
- Tiny London Apartment on Sale for $335K
- Lockheed and Boeing to study new methods to manage U.S. air traffic
- MySpace sues man for sending millions of spam messages
- Senators question immigration raids against meat packer
- Los Angeles, Chicago submit detailed Olympic bids to USOC
- White asks Super 14 coaches not to overwork players
- Bombs strike Shiite targets; 137 dead across Iraq
- Review: `Seraphim Falls' a Solid Western
- `Stomp the Yard' Tops Weekend Box Office
- Poll: Australian support for Iraq war waning
- `Stomp the Yard' retains film box-office crown for second week; `Museum' No. 2
- Embatttled 'Grey's Anatomy' star meets with gay rights groups
- Newly expanded Taiwanese museum showcases China's cultural treasures
- Pete Seeger, wordless water story among winners of children's book prizes
- Ratings Group to Work With Filmmakers
- Air force bombs Tamil rebel bases in northeast
- Suicide bombing in Pakistani tribal region kills 4 troops, officials say
- Quiet surrounding Vista launch highlights changed atmosphere for Microsoft since '95 frenzy
- Jury for CIA leak trial includes some critics of Bush Iraq policies
- Programs allow U.S. homes to become green power producers
- Wildfire danger fuels interest in burning trees for electricity
- Japanese stocks lower in early trade, dollar rises against yen
- Prime Minister John Howard announces major Cabinet reshuffle
- U.S. will make new contribution to Lebanon reconstruction at coming donors' conference
- Opposition lawmakers walk out of Morales' state of the nation speech
- Cricket Captain Takes Quick Toilet Break
- Industry executives urge Bush to accept mandatory action against climate change
- Old guard makes way for new at NHL All-Star game
- Gap CEO leaves after poor shopping season dents profits
- Dozens of world legislators to meet next month on climate change
- Vaidisova beats Czech mate in Australian Open quarterfinal
- Lead plaintiff named in Apple shareholder lawsuit over backdated options
- Polls: Support rate for Japanese government sees further decline
- Doctors say it might be necessary to detain TB patients
- Greek parliament rejects opposition demand for wiretaps probe
- Rare notes of optimism from envoys at North Korea nuclear talks raise hopes of progress
- Venezuela: Plenty of money, but Chavez is making it hard to hold onto
- Japanese stocks fall on profit taking, dollar rises against yen
- Fiji rugby star tests positive for banned substance
- Reports: Japan's envoy to NKorea nuclear talks set to meet Chinese counterpart
- International climate report next week to say global warming here now
- Locals Object to MTV's New `Maui Fever'
- Pfizer to lay off 10,000, close plants in cost-cutting moves
- Tomlin, Byrne Are New HBO Stars
- Maui residents object to island's portrayal in new MTV reality show, `Maui Fever'
- Arbitration panel orders Gemstar's ex-CEO to pay $93.6 million
- HBO sets Lily Tomlin for new hour-long comedy, Gabriel Byrne for new half-hour drama
- Japan seeking explanation of Chinese anti-satellite test
- Fiji's coup-installed government to send delegation to Asia to build ties
- China's Olympic soccer team to play three friendlies in England
- Democratic response to Bush speech to say U.S. is spending too much on Iraq, not enough on New Orleans
- Texas town revises rental law proposal that required landlords to check immigration status of tenants
- Colts owner: Manning's bruised thumb OK
- Federal judge says US state must offer 'Choose Life' specialty license plates
- Spring to bring heavy fighting in Afghanistan, U.S. ambassador says
- World Champion Lin Dan having trouble cashing in on fame
- 'Grey' Star Meets With Gay Activists
- Texas plans $3 billion investment in research to battle cancer; aims to become global leader
- Qantas CFO says company in talks to invest in Asian carrier
- Man injured in shark attack off Australian coast
- Prosecutors set out to prove former White House aide Libby's guilt in CIA leak case
- Bush hopes to offset upcoming Iraq rebuke from Congress with domestic initiatives in state-of-the-union speech
- Raiders hire young Kiffin as head coach
- Serena resists Peer pressure, advances to semifinals
- Senators question immigration raids against meat packer
- Zhang Ziyi polishes her English skills at prestigious Juilliard School in New York
- Melo and Iverson gel to crush Memphis
- Venture capital dealmaking hits 5-year high with 2006 investments of $25.5B
- Ford unveils plug-in hybrid hydrogen fuel cell vehicle
- New Zealand stocks edge higher ahead of earnings season
- Sri Lanka military: 2 bombs kill soldier, wound civilians
- Philippine shares rise to highest in nearly 10 years on upbeat economic, corporate outlook
- Australian low-cost carrier Jetstar to fly direct to Kuala Lumpur from Sept. 9
- China to control coal production, revamp industry
- Spanish psychologist seeking to evaluate Cambodia's "jungle woman"
- Shanghai begins construction of LNG terminal to boost city's use of clean fuel
- LG Electronics 4th quarter profit plunges 85 percent amid price declines for flat TVs
- Dr. Hugo Moser dies; work was depicted in "Lorenzo's Oil"
- U.S. to push for quick resolution on Kosovo's future following Serbian elections
- Australia asks US to bring new charges against Guantanmo Bay inmate
- Rivalry between Bollywood's stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan hots up on television.
- New U.S. commander in Iraq faces growing Republican opposition to troop increase
- Dell opens global business center in Malaysia, 1st outside U.S.
- Serena resists Peer pressure; Roddick also advances to semifinals
- Japan says North Korea must discuss concrete steps at nuclear disarmament talks
- Dollar rises in Asia as BOJ decision last week to keep interest rates flat hurts yen
- Australian stocks rally to new record, helped by banks and property issues
- Texas Instruments earnings up 2 percent in 4th quarter
- Highly compressed 2008 primary calendar changes dynamics of presidential race
- Controversy over book follows Carter to Boston
- U.S. doctors prescribe more drugs for blood pressure, get lower readings than Europeans
- Millions of Hindus take dip in India's holy Ganges river
- Tiananmen to stage ping-pong tournament for 10,000
- India's court stays former cricketer Sidhu's conviction in road rage killing case
- U.N. bird flu officials call for vigilance ahead of Chinese New Year, Tet holidays
- Japanese stocks mixed as tech sector falls, steel and airline shares gain
- Ivan Kolev to coach Indonesia national football team: official
- Taiwan shares gain slightly on strength in plastics sector
- Peer impresses contemporaries in narrow loss to Williams
- New bird flu outbreak confirmed in hens in northeastern Thailand
- Official: Chinese government partly to blame for problem of too many boys
- Oscar nominations to be announced; no front-runner for best picture in sight
- Sri Lanka military: Bombs kill soldier and civilian, wound 9 others
- Putin says he, Russians want next president to pursue similar policies
- Diver in Australia survives attack by shark that gripped his head
- Australian Open Show Court Schedule
- Smiling welcomes to be added to duties of Thai immigration officers
- UK competition watchdog to analyze local supermarkets competition
- Fiji's coup-installed government to send delegation to Asia to build ties
- WTO chief to leave it to member nations to compromise on new world trade deal
- Malaysia not worried about impact of rising capital inflows, says minister
- Malaysia not worried about impact of rising capital inflows, says minister
- Probes begin into leak of classified South Korean trade document, newspapers say
- Alcatel-Lucent shares slump after warning of poor Q4 revenues
- Nasdaq says London Stock Exchange overstates trading projections
- New H5N1 bird flu outbreak confirmed in hens in northeastern Thailand
- Philippines say 24 seamen kidnapped from cargo ship in Nigeria
- Elephant kills tour guide in Vietnam's Central Highlands
- Indian director Karan Johar promises more chatty Bollywood actors on his TV show
- Tate & Lyle PLC shares fall 15 percent after profit warning
- EU says Myanmar slowing down ASEAN, welcomes bloc's efforts to impose sanctions
- As illnesses rise among ground zero workers, officials debate link between site and deaths
- China revises 2005 economic growth rate up to 10.4 percent, from 10.2 percent
- Malaysia expects 500,000 Japanese tourists for banner year, targets retirees
- Sri Lanka military: Bombs kill soldier and three civilians, wound 24
- Euro regains ground against U.S. dollar
- Melo and Iverson gel to crush Memphis
- Finland's unemployment rate falls to 6.4 percent in December
- China to control coal production, revamp industry vital to country's power supply
- Early days into her comeback, Williams asks for some understanding
- Former Marxist dictatorship of Benin ahead of Africa's democratic tide
- African Development Bank to meet in Shanghai amid growing economic ties
- Palestinian factions to open new round of unity talks
- Turkmen official: Gas field slated for China export contains 1.7 trillion cubic meters
- Adidas appoints new head of North American operations
- Indonesian airline to give US$55,000 to relatives of crash victims
- U.K. competition watchdog to analyze local supermarkets competition
- Royal's comments about Quebec irritate Canadian prime minister
- Vietnam to borrow US$300 million from BNP Paribas for oil refinery
- Geese suspected of having deadly bird flu found on farm in southern Hungary
- Madrid president says record shirt sponsorship deal imminent
- Royal Dutch Shell raises its offer for Canadian subsidiary
- Survey finds global warming, development causing many waterbird populations to decline
- Baros set to make debut for Lyon as Houllier struggles with injuries
- South Korean shares fall marginally, won declines
- Singapore shares fall modestly after previous record-breaking close
- PAOK fires Vukotic; Parashos is new coach
- North Korea slams South for blocking North Korean Web sites
- Malaysian shares gain on sustained foreign buying
- Chinese Foreign Ministry says President Hu Jintao to visit 8 African countries
- Malaysia's power utility Tenaga seeks to raise cap on foreign holding
- EU committee adops report that says Britain, Germany, others were aware of secret CIA flights
- French runner Hind Dehiba in policy custody in doping case
- Dollar, gold down in European morning trading
- Hong Kong shares end flat as market consolidates after record high
- Suicide bomber kills up to 10 people outside U.S. base in eastern Afghanistan
- South Korea skeptical on inter-Korean summit until North Korea nuclear issue is resolved
- Front-runner for new Serbian premier calls for quick formation of new government
- Australian Open Road
- Manchester City terminates Reyna's contract
- Jetstar joins growing wave of Asian budget airlines betting on long-haul routes
- Taiwan export orders show slow growth
- Oddo transfers to Milan
- Richemont says third-quarter revenue rose 10 percent on higher jewelry sales
- Nigerian officials look for ways to get Nigerians to register to vote
- Ukrainian government restores funding to Foreign Ministry, official says
- New outbreak of bird flu in southern Japan
- Former Khmer Rouge photographer seeks redemption through planned museum
- Capello doesn't want me, Ronaldo says
- LG Electronics' 4th-quarter profit plunges 85 percent amid price declines for flat TVs
- Geese suspected of having deadly bird flu found on farm in southern Hungary
- Meet the Federers: Roger's clan flies Down Under
- Oil prices steady as new contract month begins
- DaimlerChrysler diesel pickup to meet strict emissions standards
- Asian markets mixed as China, Australia hit records; Nikkei and Hang Seng end flat
- Alsgaard quits as Sweden's cross-country coach
- Software AG says 4th-quarter profit rose 19 percent on license fees
- Officials look for ways to get Nigerians to register to vote
- Thai shares dip down on blue-chip profit taking
- Bank of America 4th quarter profit up 47 percent, on addition of MBNA and growth in customer segments
- Indonesia shares fall on selling in Telkom, Bank Rakyat
- London's FTSE-100 index down 17.1 points at 6201.3 at midday
- Raikkonen tests for Ferrari for first time
- DuPont posts 4th-quarter operating profit in line with Wall Street view, sales fall shy of estimate
- Wachovia's 4th quarter profit up 35 percent on loan and deposit growth on acquisitions
- Bordeaux signs striker Cavenaghi from River Plate
- Thai immigration officers told to smile as they sift out troublemakers
- Record 11.5 million passengers traveled through Prague airport in 2006
- Court dismisses new charges against Egypt's leading opposition prisoner
- Xerox 4Q profit falls on higher restructuring charge
- United Technologies 4Q earnings rise on demand from aerospace, commercial construction markets
- Brennan says he punched fan after provocation
- Putin says he, Russians want next president to pursue similar policies
- Bush expected to offer new ideas on domestic issues and defend Iraq policy in Tuesday night address
- Oscars Lack Favorite for Best Picture
- Kraft sells Cream of Wheat to B&G Foods in $200 million deal
- Mourners remember slain Armenian-Turkish journalist
- German government lawmakers defend foreign minister in case of ex-Guantanamo inmate
- Sweden's SCA sells North American packaging operations for US$400 million
- Tottenham signs Benfica's Rocha
- Royal Dutch Shell raises its offer for Canadian subsidiary
- 'Girls Gone Wild' founder sentenced to probation, 200 hours of community service and fine
- EU tells Germany, France and Italy to do more to cut government debt
- Italian director Zeffirelli is hospitalized with heart problems, reported in good condition
- Bank of America 4Q profit up 47 percent, on addition of MBNA and growth in customer segments
- Ukrainian government restores funding to Foreign Ministry, official says
- Euro up, British pound at 14-year high against U.S. dollar
- Dozens injured in clashes as strike aims to topple Lebanese government
- Ferguson: Winter break in Premiership could increase England's success
- 'Dreamgirls' Picks Up Most Oscar Nods
- Scottish parliament chief questioned by police over cash for honors allegations
- `Dreamgirls' gets a leading 8 Oscar nominations
- Polish prime minister defends suspension of soccer federation officials
- Mourners remember slain Armenian-Turkish journalist
- Women's downhill training canceled
- United Airlines parent UAL Corp. posts $61 million loss for fourth quarter
- Dutch court favors Mittal over ThyssenKrupp in fight over Canada's Dofasco
- Nomination of Israel's first Muslim minister remains stuck amid party bickering
- Johnson & Johnson posts 3.5 percent rise in 4Q profit, held down by Pfizer deal
- Fire Razes Home of Gospel Singer Dillard
- Indian shares fall; banks, cement shares dip
- India's Tata Motors says quarterly net profit rises 12 percent
- LogicaCMG says it boosted profitability in line with analysts' forecasts
- DuPont posts 4th-quarter profit more than quadruples on tax benefit, higher sales
- AK Steel posts wider 4th-quarter loss as steel shipments decline
- Armenian, Azerbaijani diplomats meet for talks over disputed territory
- Zeffirelli in Hospital for Heart Problem
- Freestyle World Cup races canceled because of lack of snow
- Experts use weather to predict disease outbreaks
- Two IRA suspects who skipped bail over 2004 kidnap back in Belfast custody
- Severstal says 2006 steel production rose 4.8 percent on Russian demand
- Industry executives urge Bush to accept mandatory action against climate change
- London organizers say 2012 Olympics will be `greenest games ever'
- Fiat SpA reorganizes auto business, changes name to Fiat Group Automobiles
- Striker Klasnic needs a kidney transplant
- DaimlerChrysler says it is 1st to market diesel pickup to meet strict emissions standards
- Ex-Northern Ireland police chief denies knowledge of collusion with Protestant outlaws
- Spanish psychologist evaluates Cambodia's 'jungle woman'
- Clinton says her spouse will be a "tremendous asset," but she will make the decisions
- Manchester City terminates Reyna's contract
- Guyana lawmakers pass casino gambling bill challenged by opposition, religious groups
- Siemens' water business buys four U.S. companies to expand
- Fugitive warlord claims U.S. facing Soviet-style defeat in Afghanistan
- Alcatel-Lucent shares plunge on profit warning
- Rivals Malaysia, Singapore draw 1-1 in Asean soccer semifinals
- Town Wants Fed Court to Take Trump Suit
- WEF survey: Attendees optimistic on economic growth, pessimistic about security
- Palm Beach wants federal court to take over Trump's $25 million lawsuit in flag dispute
- US stocks mixed as investors weigh Alcatel-Lucent warning against upbeat earnings reports
- EMC 4Q profit more than doubles, beats Wall Street estimates
- Slovakia's Finance Ministry raises economic growth estimate for 2006 and 2007
- Christie's to go ahead with Greek royal auction, which Athens wants stopped
- Fire destroys Georgia home of gospel singer Ricky Dillard
- VF Corp. to sell intimate apparel line to Berkshire Hathaway's Fruit of the Loom for $350M
- Front-runner for new Serbian premier calls for quick formation of new government
- Palestinian gunmen attack empty tourist resort in Gaza, claim to be al-Qaida
- Index of U.S. leading economic indicators rises 0.3 percent in December
- Middlesbrough striker Maccarone to return to Italy
- Injured Czech ski jumper Jan Mazoch remains in coma
- Van Nistelrooy reiterates he will not play for the Netherlands under Van Basten
- Army general predicts "tough days" as U.S. troop buildup unfolds in Baghdad
- Ukrainian government restores funding to Foreign Ministry, official says
- Van der Moolen to cut work force at U.S. unit by 30 percent
- Will Smith film shoot creates startling scene near Brooklyn Bridge
- Army generdal predicts "tough days" as U.S. troop buildup unfolds in Baghdad
- Congress should look into federal Katrina response, governor says
- Judge refuses to boost defendant's memory defense at start of CIA leak trial
- Paul Gudgin stands down as director of Edinburgh Fringe
- Army general predicts "tough days" as U.S. troop buildup unfolds in Baghdad
- Siemens rejects report that top executives knew about bribery
- DaimlerChrysler says it is 1st to market diesel pickup to meet strict emissions standards
- 2 killed, dozens injured in clashes as strike aims to topple Lebanese government
- U.K. competition watchdog to analyze local supermarkets competition
- Totti banned for one game
- 2nd German state plans to have banks participate in EADS investor consortium
- Christie's to go ahead with Greek royal auction despite pleas from Athens to stop sale
- Troncon back in Italy squad for Six Nations
- Former vice president Al Gore 'thrilled' by Oscar nominations
- MAN AG drops hostile bid for rival Scania AB in favor of friendly linkup
- Bank of America 4Q profit up 47 percent on addition of MBNA, growth in customer segments
- Prosecutor fires opening salvo in CIA leak trial
- Tracking the awards: A list of movie awards leading up to the Oscars
- Baku bellicose after Armenian, Azerbaijani diplomats meet for talks over disputed territory
- Index of leading economic indicators rises 0.3 percent in December
- Brazil says reported US, EU trade proposals step in right direction
- Wrigley moves into chocolate market with $300M purchase of Russia's Korkunov
- MAN AG drops hostile bid for rival Scania AB, says wants friendly tie-up
- Both KMT and DPP should collaborate in amending Banks Act
- Ma promises no change in party name
- MAC advises U.S. to keep eye on PRC
- Solomon Islands revokes Wang's credentials, MOFA says
- Su urges lawmakers to pass 2007 budget
- Defense team urges Chen to ask for council ruling
- Opposition protesters paralyze normal life in parts of Lebanon
- Former-U.S. official gets one year in prison for Taiwan casey
- PRC seeks to quell fears over its space program
- Defense officials highlight threat of China military
- Greenpeace slams PRC food safety
- Ethiopia begins Somali withdrawal
- Wang, top Rebar officials detained over scandal
- Parcells says he's retiring for final time
- Anthony and Iverson gel in debut
- England collapse hands New Zealand easy victory
- Roddick subdued after win over friend
- Serena resists Peer pressure
- Royal Chiaohsi joins charity drive
- Thai shrimp bash at Spice Market
- Ambassador Kaohsiung offers specials
- Taipei Chinese Orchestra launches new 'Butterfly Lovers Concerto' CD
- Club Monaco unveils new collection
- Ladies Night at Hyatt's Ziga Zaga
- Wang a force in PRC hoops
- Sidelines
- Platini casts eye on UEFA prize
- Star athletes find money can't buy love
- Hon Hai climbs amid weakening local currency
- NT dollar drops; greenback strengthens against yen
- Capital controls seen helping Thai exporters
- Disappointing earnings push Dow, Nasdaq down
- In Brief
- Chinese automaker Chery planning to set up 3 foreign plants, report says
- Airlines must control costs, say pundits
- Intel and Sun Microsystems announce server chips deal
- Lamy urges kickstarting Davos talks
- Pfizer to lay off 10,000, close plants to cuts costs
- Vietnam's bourse seen overheating
- NXP Semiconductors to set up Asia's first Die-Level Analysis Center in Taiwan
- Consumers seen spending over US$32b on mobile music by 2010
- Petroleum firms cut local diesel, gasoline prices
- Moody's reports outlook stable on export growth
- China, India seen driving Asia PC market
- Export orders rise slowest in nearly 3 years
- In Brief
- Australian diver fights free after shark 'swallows head,' says rescuer
- Gift bags at Sundance fest gets a little lighter
- Oscar race is on; Mirren, Streep are in
- A chance for U.S. in the Mideast?
- A 'perfect storm' to free Cuba?
- Taiwan should build neutral presence
- In Brief
- Australian leader announces Cabinet reshuffle before elections
- Police reinforce Nepalese town after deadly riots
- Indonesian police hunt for militants one day after fatal gunbattle
- Airline to pay families of victims in vanished Indonesian aircraft
- Official says China to blame for too many boys
- Survey finds waterbird populations declining
- In Brief
- Hundreds of Sadr fighters captured in Iraq
- Russia sends back its envoy to Tbilisi post
- Clashes in city of Conakry leave more than 20 dead
- Uruguay's request to end blockades denied
- Thousands gather in capital of Turkey for Dink's funeral
- In Brief
- Civil groups urge Legislature to act on government's budget
- Watch bodies say more needs to be done on media reform
- Man arrested for beating six-year-old girl to death
- CDI releases names of major debtors
- THSRC vows to fix six deficiencies in Banciao-Taipei line
- CCP partners with KMT to hollow out Taiwan
- Global environment fund gives money to dirty fuel
- Post-war Lebanon faces major environmental harm: UN
- Finding the path to redemption
- EMEA mobile phone market to grow 12 percent in 2007 to reach 400 million units, says IDC
- ICT spending in EMEA to grow 4.8 percent in 2007, says IDC
- UMC announces capital reduction of NT$57.39 billion
- Momentum in notebook market and healthy consumer growth drive EMEA PC sales to 10.4 percent in fourth quarter of 2006, says IDC
- Taiwan's Chan and Chuang break through in the Aussie Open
- Manila monitoring OFWs in Lebanon, says labor chief
- Chen sworn in as top prosecutor
- Taiwan to hold international forums on democracy
- DPP urges Chen to take up gauntlet
- Taiwan North Society urges President Chen to file for constitutional interpretation
- DPP lawmaker on delinquent debtors list
- Middlesbrough striker Maccarone to return to Italy
- Former vice president Al Gore 'thrilled' by Oscar nominations
- South Korea to initiate free trade talks with EU in March, president says
- Belarusian leader vows to find alternative to oil imports from Russia
- Gunmen claiming al-Qaida ties attack Gaza resort to warn Fatah strongman
- Troncon back in Italy squad for Six Nations
- German foreign minister defends himself over handling of ex-Guantanamo inmate
- FIFA, UEFA concerned by raid on Macedonia Football Association
- BP-led consortium again suspends gas production from Caspian Sea natural gas field
- Former ABC anchor Vargas tells Oprah she was not forced from job
- Devon Energy Corp. plans to sell all assets in West Africa, focus on other regions
- Bolivia's Morales denies ties with Basque separatist group
- Wall Street prices rise as gains in energy companies help offset broader profit worries
- Army general predicts "tough days" as U.S. troop buildup unfolds in Baghdad
- 3 killed, scores injured in clashes; PM calls for parliament to convene
- Oil prices rise above $53 a barrel amid cold weather in Northeastern U.S.
- MAN AG drops hostile bid for rival Scania AB, says wants friendly tie-up
- Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta thrilled by Oscar nomination for `Water'
- Aid groups urge pharmaceutical giant to drop cancer drug patent case in India
- Ruthless Roddick prepares for Federer in semifinals
- Russia's highest court confirms closure of rights group critical of crackdown in Chechnya
- Babyshambles Signs With Parlophone Label
- Delobel and Schoenfelder lead ice dancing at European Championships
- Funeral of slain journalist triggers mass support for a more liberal Turkey
- Slovene swimmer wants to conquer the Amazon
- EU favors quick resumption of talks with new Serb government if it cooperates on Mladic
- China confirms anti-satellite missile test, says opposed to arms race
- Van Persie ruled out for at least six weeks
- 30 U.S. states reach $8 million settlement with Bayer Corp.
- Italy's antitrust watchdog opens price-fixing probe on 9 oil companies
- French doctors perform partial face transplant on 29-year-old man
- Young completes move from Watford to Villa
- Italian eyewear maker Luxottica announces 2006 revenue up 13 percent
- WTO chief to leave it to member nations to compromise on new world trade deal
- Lawyer for former Coca-Cola secretary grills key witness in trade secrets case
- Van der Moolen to cut work force at U.S. unit by 30 percent
- In State of the Union address, Bush to ask Americans to slash gasoline consumption
- EU calls on all sides in Lebanon to halt violence, prevent escalation
- Canadian prime minister angered by Royal's comments about Quebec
- Film Academy faces thorny decision over which producers to credit in best-picture Oscar face-off
- European markets end lower
- Chanel Secures Future for Couture
- Emirates, Oman reach Gulf Cup semifinals
- Raikkonen tests for Ferrari for first time
- WTO to investigate EU complaint against Mexico over olive oil duties
- In State of the Union address, Bush to ask Americans to slash gasoline consumption
- Italy's antitrust watchdog opens price-fixing probe on 9 oil companies
- In State of the Union address, Bush to ask Americans to slash gasoline consumption
- MAN AG drops hostile bid for rival Scania AB, says wants friendly tie-up
- Funeral of slain journalist triggers mass support for a more liberal Turkey
- U.S. company that made 'gas pill' with claims to improve mileage will pay $7 million
- GRAMMYWATCH: Tunstall Follows Own Beat
- Xerox 4Q profit falls on higher restructuring charge
- Opposition pressures Turkish government to take military action in Iraq
- Taiwan's UMC to cancel shares, return $1.74B to shareholders; stock jumps
- Portugal's PT Multimedia launches triple play service
- U.S. presidential candidate calls for anti-apartheid-like sanctions against Iran
- Bush to seek sharp cutback in gasoline consumption, aide says
- Congo: skirmishes erupt between rival factions loyal to renegade warlord
- Bush to seek to persuade U.S. lawmakers to back dispatch of more U.S. troops to Iraq
- Airline Pilot Announces Oscar Nominees
- Ireland unveils euro184 billion, 7-year national development plan
- Lufthansa carried more than 53 million passengers in 2006
- This is your captain speaking: `Row 23 just got nominated for an Academy Award'
- Bush to seek sharp cutback in gasoline consumption, aide says
- U.S. presidential candidate calls for anti-apartheid-like sanctions against Iran
- Bush to seek to dissaude lawmakers ready to resist his Iraq war buildup
- Lincoln Center Features American Music
- Gunmen claiming al-Qaida ties attack Gaza resort to warn Fatah strongman
- On the Net: Kevin Bacon's New Site
- Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center celebrates American music next season
- New Jersey judge again denies effort to move Parmalat lawsuit
- Libby: White House wanted to sacrifice him for Rove
- Putin hits out at criticism of Russia
- Gudgin Steps Down as Fringe Director
- Willa Cather Letters Donated to College
- Greek tourism up 10 percent in 2006, according to preliminary figures
- Push to split Atlanta's Fulton County draws cries of racism
- Bush to try to dissuade U.S. lawmakers ready to resist Iraq war buildup
- Willa Cather's family donates more than 350 letters to University of Nebraska
- Atletico fined for crowd trouble
- Rage, Bjork, Peppers Set for Music Fest
- Brititsh TV channel faces new race claims
- French doctors perform partial face transplant on 29-year-old man
- Sinn Fein youth wing says it won't vote to support Northern Ireland police
- Music Review: Gipsy Kings
- Rage Against the Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Bjork to headline Coachella music festival
- Homebuilder D.R. Horton 1Q profit plummets, but shares climb as it beats expectations
- 3 killed, scores injured in clashes; PM calls for parliament to convene
- Democratic congressman urges US troop withdrawal from Saddam's palaces
- Carter to discuss book on Israeli-Palestine conflict, but he won't debate
- Senior figure in German leader's party urges Belarus to free government opponents
- `Spamalot' Goes to Vegas
- Canada still demanding U.S. take Canadian off its terror watchlist
- Ladbrokes says Helen Mirren and Forest Whitaker odds-on for Oscars
- Bush to seek to dissuade U.S. lawmakers ready to resist his Iraq war buildup
- Oil prices settle above $55 after U.S. Department of Energy announcement
- 30 U.S. states reach $8 million settlement with Bayer Corp.
- Sony BMG, Warner Music buy into mobile music venture Access China Media Solutions
- Lil' Oscars: Breslin, 10, Wins Nom
- Oil prices settle above $55 after Department of Energy announcement
- Carter to discuss book on Israeli-Palestine conflict, but he won't debate
- Bush gives speech in a horde of presidential prospects
- California citrus suffers $800 million loss during 5-day freeze
- Abigail Breslin, 10, Wins Oscar Nom
- 10-year-old Abigail Breslin latest child actor to get Oscar nomination
- Race for best-picture Oscar remains wide open with `Dreamgirls' shut out of top category
- Iraqi foreign minister defends executions in Iraq as a necessary deterrent against terror
- Rage Against the Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Bjork to headline Coachella music festival
- NHL unbalanced schedule not changing yet; All-Stars to Montreal in '09
- Casino mogul gambles that `Monty Python's Spamalot' will hit it big in Las Vegas
- LSE tells Nasdaq to raise bid in latest salvo in exchange takeover battle
- Former boyfriend tells court Coke theft suspect wanted him to lie about a package
- Dunking Parakeet Becomes Web Video Star
- Frank Langella Stars As Richard Nixon
- Bush tries to set agenda for skeptical Democratic Congress and U.S. public
- Frank Langella stars as Richard Nixon on Broadway in `Frost/Nixon'
- Automakers push to standardize parts in effort to save money
- Woman Takes Potty Break, Falls in Lake
- `Prison Break' Actress Is Pregnant
- Calf With 2 Faces Wins Over Dairyman
- U.S. automakers discuss work on fuel-efficient vehicles
- Kidnapped Franco-Colombian politician's daughter calls for action by French presidential candidates
- Time Warner Garners Most Oscar Nods
- Sarah Wayne Callies, who stars on Fox's `Prison Break,' expecting first child, publicist says
- Kidnapped Franco-Colombian politician's daughter calls for action by French presidential candidates
- Iraqi foreign minister defends executions in Iraq as a necessary deterrent against terror
- Former ABC anchor Vargas tells Oprah she was not forced from job
- Savchenko and Szolkowy stumble but lead pairs at European figure skating
- Time Warner studios have interest in 11 films with 31 Oscar bids
- Some of 'Trouble' Strains Credibility
- Judge throws out online phone suit against Skype founders
- Gold charges to 3-week high on news from Bolivia, slipping dollar
- Pa. Residents See Wayward Wallaby
- Oil prices settle above $55 after Department of Energy announcement
- Iraqi foreign minister defends executions in Iraq as a necessary deterrent against terror
- E. Howard Hunt, who helped organize Watergate break-in leading to Nixon's downfall, dies at 88
- Insurer State Farm said to agree to multimillion settlement of Katrina lawsuits
- Dollar drops against the euro and pound following positive economic data from Europe
- Bush domestic proposals address some Democratic concerns but will still be a hard sell
- Microprocessor maker AMD swings to 4Q loss, incurs heavy expenses related to acquisition
- Iraqi foreign minister defends executions in Iraq as a necessary deterrent against terror
- Bush tries to set agenda for skeptical Democratic Congress
- Hundreds protest congressional plan to grant Chavez sweeping powers
- Microsoft lands in hot water for offer to pay for Wikipedia edits
- FA Cup fourth round draw pairings
- Wall Street prices rise as gains in energy companies help offset broader profit worries
- Oil and gas producer Anadarko could cut 500 U.S. jobs, company says
- Shevchenko scores twice as Chelsea advances to League Cup final
- Carter discusses book on Israeli-Palestine conflict but will not debate
- Judge dismisses lawsuit over protest at gay festival
- Miller Beer Puts 'Man Laws' Ads on Shelf
- Devers, Greene enter Millrose Games
- Oscar Noms a Sid Ganis Production
- Kuznetsova enters Family Circle Cup
- Venezuela, Russia sign natural gas agreement
- Rocker Says Perry OK With Rebel Shirt
- List of highest wicket-takers in test cricket
- Insurer State Farm agrees to multimillion settlement of Katrina lawsuits
- Blackburn striker Robbie Savage breaks leg
- List of scorers of most centuries in test cricket
- Globally, outlook of CEOs for the coming year is brighter, survey finds
- Timberwolves fire Casey after 4 straight losses
- Rocker Ted Nugent says his Confederate flag shirt did not bother governor
- Highest test cricket runscorers
- U.S. automakers study Goodyear labor pact for possible savings
- Race for Best-Picture Oscar Remains Open
- Bush calls for huge ethanol increase to cut gasoline use by 20 percent
- AMD swings to 4Q loss, incurs heavy expenses related to ATI acquisition
- Hundreds protest congressional plan to grant Chavez sweeping powers
- Miller Beer puts 'Man Laws' ad campaign on hold, goes back to comparing beers in new ads
- Race for best-picture Oscar remains wide open with `Dreamgirls' shut out of top category
- Butch Forces Post Office to Reroute Mail
- `Borat' wins Oscar nomination for best screenplay, despite being largely improvised
- California citrus reports $800 million loss from 5-day freeze
- Surprise: the `Dream' Is Ending
- U.S. automakers study trust funds as way to save on retiree health care
- Bush seeks to deflate strong opposition to sending more U.S. troops to Iraq
- Wrigley moves into chocolate market with $300M purchase of Russia's Korkunov
- U.S. intelligence estimate: Security is key to Iraq
- STMicroelectronics forecasts 3 to 11 percent sequential drop in 1st-quarter sales
- Free `Freedom Writers' Tix for Teachers
- New Treasures Found on Palatine Hill
- Chicago Olympics organizers release more details on bid
- U.S. military official says 5 civilians died in Baghdad helicopter crash Tuesday
- 'The Queen' shows there is life for Miramax after the Weinsteins
- Melt it like Beckham: Becks, Posh wax figures shown in New York
- Whiff of New in Art Museum Expansion
- Carter discusses book on Israeli-Palestine conflict but will not debate
- Tiger's presence in golf looms large
- British premier plans to skip first government-led debate on Iraq invasion since 2004
- Gathering of world's business, political leaders to focus on energy, environment
- WEF survey: Attendees optimistic on economic growth, pessimistic about security
- Iraqi foreign minister defends executions in Iraq as a necessary deterrent against terror
- Vietnamese cardinal quoted as saying there are no more obstacles to Vatican-Vietnam ties
- Oscar competition shaping up as a truly global event
- Libby: White House wanted to sacrifice him to save Rove in CIA leak case
- New U.S. commander in Iraq says president's new Iraq plan can work, but not quickly
- Libby: White House wanted to sacrifice him to save Rove in CIA leak case
- Former cycling champ Museeuw admits he doped
- Venezuela to begin imposing tax on idle lands in April
- N.Y. Times will not list shareholder proposal on dual-class share structure on proxy
- Polar bears shifting dens from thinning ice to land, study says
- Platini confident of winning ballot for UEFA chief
- Japanese stocks edge higher; dollar lower against the yen.
- Former Israeli PM Netanyahu urges New England states to divest from Iran
- HP CEO gets $8.6M bonus in 2006 for company's strong performance in scandal-plagued year
- Miller Beer puts 'Man Laws' ad campaign on hold, goes back to comparing beers in new ads
- Congress should look into federal Katrina response, governor says
- Henin-Hardenne to separate from husband, return to tour in Paris next month
- Shark in Australian attack likely mistook diver for a seal, expert says
- Bush calls for huge ethanol increase to cut gasoline use by 20 percent
- New head of Asia panel in U.S. Congress champions self-determination for Papua
- American breast cancer foundation marks 25 years, with branches in Europe, Caribbean
- Born to innovate: Salvador revolutionized France's music scene and, at 89, is not done yet
- Expect smart use of American products, good balance of ingredients on White House menus
- A poet's birthday gives a humble Scottish dish its blaze of glory
- Manning Outguns Simon Cowell, Too
- Five Americans killed in helicopter crash in central Baghdad amid fighting
- Paris Hilton's Private Items on Internet
- Morales replaces nearly half his ministers
- Oscar competition shaping up as a truly global event
- Adobe taps EMC executive as new finance chief
- China's foreign minister chats with Condoleezza Rice on NKorea nuclear issue
- Web site posts Paris Hilton's private items, including racy videos
- Sept. 11 cop dies just as his son, Clinton's guest, faces Bush
- Macau says gambling revenue jumps 22 percent in 2006, possibly topping Las Vegas
- SKorean minister visits industrial complex in NKorea
- US Airways CEO will not say whether he would increase Delta bid
- Dunking Parakeet Becomes Web Video Star
- Pa. Residents See Wayward Wallaby
- Woman Takes Potty Break, Falls in Lake
- Calif. Firefighters Damage Costly Mural
- Calf With 2 Faces Wins Over Dairyman
- Haiti wins Caribbean soccer title
- Oil falls slightly; traders await U.S. energy data
- Riley returns home as a guest
- Macau says gambling revenue jumps 22 percent in 2006, possibly topping Las Vegas Strip
- Insurer State Farm agrees to multimillion settlement of Katrina lawsuits
- Broadcom to take $2.22 billion non-cash charge related to backdated options
- Bush urges democratic progress in Cuba, Myanmar, the Middle East and Belarus
- Parise's two goals leads East over West 9-8 in Young Stars game
- Ili Tabua named Fiji rugby coach
- NKorea showing 'flexibility' about nuclear program: SKorea foreign minister
- China says 2006 tax revenues up 22 percent amid economic boom
- Democrats frame State of Union response to Bush: `You're no longer solely in charge'
- Race for best-picture Oscar remains wide open with `Dreamgirls' shut out of top category
- Hurricane-ravaged New Orleans not part of Bush's script
- California citrus reports $800 million loss from 5-day freeze
- Gunmen kill local leader of Mexican leftist party in southern state
- Sharapova advances to semifinals
- Former Chavez confidant becomes critic in Venezuela
- AMD swings to 4Q loss, incurs heavy expenses related to ATI acquisition
- Lawmaker urges phased troop withdrawal soon to avoid the plight of other foreign occupiers
- New job for former Fiji coach Pivac
- Chinese food and drug agency probing sales of product tainted by illegal blood stocks
- Chinese food and drug agency probing sales of product tainted by illegal blood stocks
- Rescue operation to save 29 Chinese miners called off
- Ecuador electoral court bounces constitution question to Congress, Correa protests
- Rights group: Sri Lanka must investigate child conscription allegations
- In State of Union speech, Bush seeks sharp cutback in gasoline consumption
- Drop in Australian inflation eases concerns over interest rate hike
- Philippine economy to accelerate this year, but typhoon damage likely dented 2006 growth
- Philippine economy to accelerate this year, but typhoon damage likely dented 2006 growth
- Alleged Drunk Man Breaks Into Airport
- Japanese stocks advance, helped by rebound on Wall Street
- Chinese food and drug agency probing sales of product tainted by illegal blood stocks
- Bush defends Iraq plan to skeptical Congress, nation: `America must not fail'
- 5 Americans killed in helicopter crash in central Baghdad amid fighting
- Placido Domingo Schedules Baritone Role
- Tokyo Stock Exchange and NYSE in final stages of alliance talks
- North Korea showing 'flexibility' on nuclear program, South's foreign minister says
- Placido Domingo schedules baritone role for Berlin in 2009
- China says 2006 tax revenues up 22 percent amid economic boom
- Swim race organizers concerned over sighting of large shark
- Anti-satellite weapons test challenges perceptions of China's space program
- Hindi-speaking migrants caught in crossfire of separatist battle
- Australia to push for resumption of trade talks at World Economic Forum
- Singapore Airlines plane lands safely in Beijing after engine fire alert
- Raiders get young with new coach Kiffin
- The real Suns shade Washington 127-105
- Nowitzki's double-double leads Mavericks over Orlando
- Paternity test in Anna Nicole Smith baby dispute put on hold
- Vietnamese police confiscate snakes, turtles bound for Chinese dinner tables
- The British are coming, leading a foreign invasion at this year's Oscars
- Pittsburgh Symphony hires Honeck from Austria as new music director
- Thailand, Singapore swap barbs over military snooping spat
- Australian man sells his life on eBay
- Former Vice President Al Gore 'thrilled' by Oscar nominations for 'Inconvenient Truth'
- New Indonesian film explores religious motivation for Bali attacks
- Age-old duck farming practice spreads bird flu; virus rages in southern Vietnam
- U.S. basketball star LeBron James to appear in Microsoft ad campaign
- Exceeding expectations, Sun Microsystems posts profit after years in the red
- New Zealand stocks edge higher ahead of central bank interest rate review
- Yahoo's 4Q profit tops analyst forecasts; faster launch of upgraded ad system boosts stock
- Japan's defense minister says ministry upgrade should not fuel concerns
- Philippine shares rally for 5th session on favorable outlook, low rates
- Suspected rebels kill 1 governing Congress party worker in India's troubled northeast
- Malaysian police crack down on illegal gambling dens
- Sharapova, Clijsters advances to semifinals
- Bush, next top commander caution patience as Senate steams ahead on Iraq vote
- Rights group: Sri Lanka must investigate child conscription allegations
- Age-old duck farming practice spreads bird flu; virus rages in southern Vietnam
- Euro rises to record high against yen in Asia
- Commodities, inflation data push Australian stocks to record highs
- Tokyo, New York stock exchanges in final stages of alliance talks
- Cahill and Viduka back for Australia
- Korean Air overcomes higher oil prices to report 72 percent rise in 2006 profit
- Bush, next top commander caution patience as Senate steams ahead on Iraq vote
- Japanese stocks advance to fresh 9-month-high, helped by rebound on Wall Street
- Malaysia's CIMB says more banking mergers needed to gear up for competition
- China aims to narrow wealth gap by cutting taxes on poor, clamp down on tax evasion
- Nuclear, defense purchases and overall trade on Putin's agenda in India
- Iraqi politicians on both sides of sectarian divide see little new in U.S. State of the Union address; urge political solution
- Taiwan shares rise 1.1 percent on chipmaker UMC's plans to return cash to shareholders
- Thaksin's daughter testifies in Shin Corp. tax probe
- Russia's Evraz Group completes acquisition of Oregon Steel
- Scientists say Indonesian mud volcano caused by drilling, not natural disaster
- China to face Taiwan in women's doubles semifinal at Australian Open
- Chinese best-selling author Han Han appeals ruling in dispute with publisher
- Unprecedented Japan summit aims to save world's threatened tuna stocks
- Bush speech draws criticism on Iraq, climate change
- Russia's MiG-35 fighter to make public debut at Indian aerospace show
- Philippines probes killings of 5 activists; rights group blames security forces
- No. 3 Davydenko loses quarterfinal to Tommy Haas
- Kazakhstan is probing activities of Eni-led consortium due to delayed oil production
- Soldiers kill 3 businessmen in India's troubled northeast
- Ousted Philippine president's former gambling buddy admits to corruption
- Philippine shares rally for 5th session on favorable outlook, low rates
- Oil prices fall back amid expectations that weekly U.S. inventories rose
- U.N. seeks punishment for human rights abusers during conflict in Nepal
- Suspect in killing of journalist threatens Turkish novelist Pamuk
- Education panel recommends rethinking of ban on corporal punishment in schools
- Thailand's interim leader seeks to ease wary foreign investors
- India bats first against West Indies after captain Dravid wins toss
- Indian actor John Abraham says he resumed smoking for role in new movie
- Software maker SAP's 4th-quarter profit rises, but outlook depresses shares
- Suspect in killing of journalist threatens Turkish novelist Pamuk
- Japan's defense minister calls U.S. invasion of Iraq a mistake
- Scania gets British order for 500 trucks
- Beckham Wax Figures Unveiled at Museum
- Hong Kong shares gain modestly, led by China Mobile
- Chinese shares climb to fresh record high for 4th straight day
- Euro, pound fall against US dollar in morning European trading
- Chinese president's Africa trip to focus on trade and aid, dispel exploitation concerns
- Singapore Airlines plane lands safely in Beijing after engine fire alert
- Puppet show draws a smile from Cambodia's 'jungle woman'
- Sweden's unemployment rises to 4.6 percent in December
- Russian defense minister bristles at U.S. missile defense plans
- South Korean shares rise as Posco, Korean Air gain; won rises
- U.N. envoy for Kosovo says plan for province's future focuses on minority rights protection
- Melt it like Beckham: Becks, Posh figures from London unveiled at New York City wax museum
- Chinese food and drug agency probing sales of product allegedly tainted with hepatitis C
- Madrid and Milan start talks over Ronaldo
- Investor chairman says Scania and MAN should resume merger talks
- Bank of China official says country's '07 growth set to outpace 2006's 10.5 percent
- Film with rape scene featuring 12-year-old actress stirs debate at Sundance festival
- EU fines Siemens euro396 million for power gear cartel
- Singapore shares rose to record high led by tech stocks
- IOC president welcomes Museeuw's doping admission
- EU antitrust regulators say European insurers may be overcharging businesses
- Malaysian companies sign deal to move palm oil merger plan forward
- Malaysian companies sign deal to move palm oil merger plan forward
- EU fines Siemens euro396 million for power gear cartel
- Norway's Yara awards worldwide information technology contract to IBM
- Eurocopter 2006 revenue up 18 percent on order surge
- Cambodian leader slams ILO for 'untruthful' reports about garment factories
- Pope condemns violent or sexually explicitly video games and films aimed at youngsters
- Spain's Endesa sees 2006 net profit at euro2.95 billion
- Myanmar junta hardens against reform after U.N. resolution 'backfires,' Malaysia says
- Oberthur says 4th-quarter sales gained 15 percent on new orders
- Comeback? It's history, says Hingis
- EU gives mixed verdict on Italian subsidies for digital TV decoders
- Democrats put the burden of Iraq on Bush, but lay claim to domestic policy initiatives
- Kazakh ministry: Chinese company interested in US$2.3 billion China-Europe road project
- British economy growing faster than expected
- Asian markets gain as Nikkei hits 9-month high; China, Singapore and Australia hit records
- Australian Open Road
- Shares in chipmaker STMicro drop after it says it expects sales to fall
- Rogge: federations should face tougher sanctions in doping cases
- China's Cabinet orders "thorough investigation" into former drug agency head
- ABN Amro says it will withdraw listing in Paris and Brussels
- Thai shares rise, tracking regional markets
- NKorea shows 'flexibility' on nuclear program after US concessions, SKorea says
- Indian shares move up as investors buy steel companies
- Software maker SAP's 4th-quarter profit rises, but outlook depresses shares
- WellPoint 4th-quarter profit climbs on increased revenue driven by new enrollments
- AC Milan close to signing Ronaldo from Real Madrid
- Novartis says its Lucentis eye treatment won European Union approval
- Wash. Lawmaker: Bars Shouldn't Bar Dogs
- Austrian court drops case against banned coach; WADA chief faces court summons
- ICC to consider giving referees right to decide on termination of matches
- More Republicans expressing doubt about Bush's Iraq strategy
- Indonesian shares finish down on further profit taking in Telkom, Bank Mandiri
- Texas appellate judges to hear arguments for reinstating conspiracy charge against DeLay
- Atletico signs Eller from Trabzonspor
- Ultranationalists riding high in Serbia after crucial vote
- SCi Entertainment says fiscal first-half trading was in line with its forecasts
- European Commission takes Spain to court over energy regulator's powers
- Obama: Name not an advantage in presidential sweepstakes
- London's FTSE-100 index up 70.4 points at 6298.0 at midday
- Corning swings to 4th-quarter profit from year-ago loss helped by demand for flat-screen TVs
- Dehiba released, husband to appear before prosecutors after doping-related arrest
- Hershey net income declines in 4th quarter, missing expectations as sales fall
- General Dynamics 4Q earnings edge higher, slowed by charge related to planned unit sale
- General Dynamics 4Q earnings edge higher, slowed by charge related to planned unit sale
- Laila Ali meets Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on visit to Soweto
- Gonzalez upsets Nadal; Sharapova, Clijsters advances to semifinals
- Liam Neeson denies criticizing Madonna's adoption of African boy, may sue gossip Web sites
- Investor chairman says Scania and MAN should resume merger talks
- Bank of China official says country's '07 growth set to outpace 2006's 10.5 percent
- Rockwell Automation fiscal 1st-quarter earnings more than double, boosted by tax benefit
- Home Depot says new CEO could earn up to $8.9 million in 2007; ex-CEO earned about $24 million
- India vs West Indies scores
- Windies seize control as Indian batting crumbles
- Iraqi politicians on both sides of sectarian divide see little new in Bush's speech; U.S. troops say it won't change situation o
- Jackson Ex-Lawyer Testifies in Tape Suit
- Leg pain worries Nadal's fitness hopes for the Davis Cup
- World Forum participants focus on climate change and Middle East
- More Republicans expressing doubt about Bush's Iraq strategy
- Abbott Laboratories swings to 4Q loss on charges related to pharmaceuticals purchase
- EU fines 10 companies euro750 million for power gear cartel
- Czechs agree to start talks with U.S. on missile defense site
- Mourinho expects more from Shevchenko after his two goals against Wycombe
- U.N. envoy says plan for Kosovo focuses on minority rights protection
- Corning earns $646 milllion in 4Q, helped by demand for flat-screen TVs
- Cingular 4Q profit nearly triples customer growth during the winter holiday quarter
- Doctors trying to bring Czech ski jumper Jan Mazoch out of coma
- Union says British Airways cabin crew strike postponed to allow more talks
- Austrian ski official dies of heart attack on Hinterstoder course
- McDonald's fourth-quarter profit more than doubles due in part to spinoff of burrito chain
- Pop group Crowded House announces it will reform, record new album
- Seedorf extends contract at AC Milan
- Norway's central bank hikes key interest rates by quarter percent
- Washington state lawmaker proposes that taverns allow man's best friend to be drinking buddy
- Blair skips debate on Iraq, but denounces calls to withdraw troops
- Prime minister says Warsaw mayor must be removed
- Trump's ex-wife says he and Rosie O'Donnell using their feud to boost ratings
- Cingular 4Q profit nearly quadruples on customer growth during the winter holidays
- U.S. budget office projects $172 billion deficit, official says
- Coca-Cola CEO: We're working to reduce company's environmental footprint
- Beckenbauer: Ballack's move to Chelsea a mistake
- McDonald's 4Q profit more than doubles due to strong sales in Europe, spinoff of burrito chain
- Russian lawmakers criticize Estonian law allowing for removal of monuments
- Pound welcomes McGwire's Hall of Fame rejection; slams Merriman's 4-game ban
- Thailand defeats Vietnam 2-0 in Asean Football Championship semi-final
- Japanese Oscar nominee says she was inspired by deaf classmates
- Gillespie admits to violent conduct charge, faces six-game ban
- Budget office projects $172 billion deficit, official says
- Democratic leader says he wants to prevent Bush from making mistake on Iraq strategy
- ConocoPhillips posts 13 percent drop in 4Q profit on lower refining margins, production
- Els ready to face the wind, strong field at Qatar Masters
- Jimi Hendrix Energy Drink in Works
- Croatian handball player cleared of doping charge
- Russia signs bilateral trade deal with Costa Rica on path to WTO
- No Charges for N.Y. Tabloid Scribe
- Jamaica to develop site of Columbus marooning into tourist attraction
- After success celebrating Mozart, Austrians gear up for a year honoring Haydn
- California company's plan to market Jimi Hendrix energy drink upsets some fans of guitar legend
- Jordan's king appeals to Sunni and Shiite Muslims to put aside differences
- Democratic leader says he wants to prevent Bush from making mistake on Iraq strategy
- Renault unveils its new F1 car as it bids for third straight driver and constructor titles
- Union says British Airways cabin crew strike postponed to allow more talks
- Austrian court drops case against banned coach; WADA chief faces court summons
- Students, teachers stage rallies against Greek education reforms
- Spanish Designers Change Women's Sizes
- Senators debate whether sending more U.S. troops to Iraq in the national interest
- Mediaset takes legal action against soccer league in wake of match-fixing scandal
- Renault unveils new F1 car to lead chase for third straight titles
- Senators debate resolution disapproving Bush's war policy
- Senators debate resolution disapproving Bush's Iraq war policy
- Dehiba released, husband to appear before prosecutors after doping-related arrest
- Kildow looking for payback on Olympic course
- Woman's film nominated for Oscar days after her death
- Pregnant woman offers ad space on belly for Super Bowl tickets
- DaimlerChrysler says Mercedes-Benz sales rose 3 percent in 2006
- U.S. stocks move higher as tech profit reports draw attention
- Egypt's interior minister accuses Muslim Brotherhood of being phoney Islamists, phoney democrats
- Prime minister says Warsaw mayor must be removed
- Congressional Budget Office projects $172 billion deficit, official says
- California company's plan to market Jimi Hendrix energy drink upsets some fans of guitar legend
- Bush urges Congress to give Iraq policy a chance, but Democrats are not buying it
- Mediaset takes legal action against soccer league in wake of match-fixing scandal
- Former Uruguayan dictator Bordaberry hospitalized complaining of respiratory problems
- Hungarian labs detect presence of H5N1 strain of bird flu
- Euro, pound fall against U.S. dollar
- Tajikistan accuses Russian aluminum giant Rusal of stalling power plant
- McDonald's 4Q profit more than doubles due to strong sales in Europe, spinoff of burrito chain
- Ex-Turkish Foreign Minister Ismail Cem, who sought to improve relations with Greece, dies
- Oil prices fall on increases in crude, gasoline and distillates
- Wal-Mart names head marketer John Fleming as new chief merchandising officer
- EU calls on airports to justify fees they charge airlines
- Review: `Seraphim Falls' a Solid Western
- Ad starring Britney Spears' former love as fast-food worker is criticized
- Oddo signs for AC Milan
- President Bush proposals could benefit ethanol producers, hinder U.S. automakers
- General Motors recalling nearly 100,000 Chevy Cobalt sedans
- Judge clears Tank for trip to Super Bowl
- London Olympic budget increases attract criticism
- Streaking Suns win 14th game
- Day of upsets sees Taiwan duo set for semifinal
- Sidelines
- Savchenko, Szolkowy stumble but still lead
- Shevchenko scores twice as Chelsea advances
- Wendel's presents strawberry cakes
- PChome introduces 24-hour delivery
- Mrs. Phornsiri named new TAT governor
- Evergreen Taipei offers package
- Valentine's Day dining at Lakeshore
- Regent features CNY Package
- Mark Valentine's Day at Sheraton
- UMC shares soar by daily limit, lifting Taiex up
- Euro rises to record high against yen in Asia trade
- HK dollar drop 'stage-managed,' says UBS
- TSE, NYSE may announce alliance by end of month
- In Brief
- Powerchip, Elpida seek NT$30b loan to build plant
- List of perks make Google best company to work for
- California citrus industry reports US$800m loss from five-day freeze
- Bush's oil stockpile may back prices as Asia buys
- U.S. firm aims to make London Games 'green'
- U.S. sees silver lining behind cloud of deficit with China
- Nanya Technology's Q4 profit surges to NT$6.47 billion
- United Micro to return US$1.7b to shareholders
- EMEA mobile phone market may reach 400m units in 2007
- Acer ousts Dell for No. 2 place in EMEA region in 4th quarter
- Geopolitics expected to be a key driver of international markets
- In Brief
- Birth of Komodo dragons brings joy
- Nationalists plan to make their own film on Nanjing
- Japanese hold hopes for Kikuchi Oscar win
- Mexico president deserves support from the U.S.
- Symbols of PRC's problems
- Sign the petition for KMT assets vote
- Battling to save Ethiopia's protected forests and the female wood gatherers
- Benin swims ahead of Africa's democratic tide
- In Brief
- Thaksin's daughter testifies in Shin Corp. tax probe
- Group criticizes Sri Lanka for child soldiers
- Suspected rebels kill 1 member of Congress in India's northeast
- Singapore defends death penalty
- Mud volcanoes in Indonesia caused by drills, experts say
- South Korea says Pyongyang showed 'flexibility' in talks
- In Brief
- Snowstorms sweep across Europe, kill 2
- Lawmakers pledge drive to ease Cuba travel curb
- Hundreds protest plan to grant Hugo Chavez sweeping powers
- Suspect in Dink case threatens top author
- WEF gets under way in Davos
- Calm returns to Lebanon after deadly protests
- In Brief
- Taoyuan school chosen to host English Village language camp
- THSRC to extend presale limit for Lunar New Year
- National Palace Museum to show British collection
- President urged to file for constitutional interpretation
- KMT, DPP fail to agree on legislative agenda
- Taiwan lagging in protecting migrant workers, U.S. report says
- DPP to seek signatures for KMT asset referendum
- Proposals aim to bolster financial warning plans
- Chen Tsung-ming sworn in as new prosecutor general
- Katsav takes leave amid rape scandal
- Bush defends Iraq plan, asks Congress for chance
- Taiwan to review refugee ruling
- Su asks MOJ to petition for ruling on 'immunity'
- Official Attends Centennial Fete of Chinese Association in Thailand
- Critics skeptical of Canadian PM's new green image
- EEC Elite Express strengthens service network, product offerings
- Professional employer organizations rebound in 2006 with the small business economy at all-time high, IDC finds
- Kabayan serves as a bridge to migrant community, says reader
- Taiwanese pair advance into final in Australian Open
- Premier's decision on Suao-Hualien expressway crucial
- Research firm releases top 10 predictions for Western Europe's government market
- Verizon is new U.S. market leader on mobile data spending-per-customer basis, says IDC
- TPO introduces 1.8-inch low cost display module for telecom applications
- Boeing targeting Asia's booming travel trade
- Cabinet shuffles top financial officials
- NXP Dongguan factory completes fifth phase of investment, goes into full operation
- Ferrari 1000 and 5000 notebooks win Japan Good Design Awards
- APBTC names acting chairperson
- Lawmakers, prosecutors blast President Chen's petition
- Armored car money heist suspects extradited to Taiwan from China
- China Steel projects to boost competitiveness
- Yang takes over as Taiwan's top sports official
- Inmate seeking stay of execution from U.S. Supreme Court
- McDonald's 4Q profit more than doubles due to strong sales in Europe, spinoff of burrito chain
- Czech Culture Minister resigns
- London's FTSE-100 index closes up 87.2 points at 6314.8
- Andorra to face England in Barcelona
- NYSE rolls out electronic trading while Wall Street firms cut staff on exchange floor
- Verner edges Joubert to take surprise lead at Europeans after men's short program
- SpongeBob Goes Trendy to Win Japan Fans
- Kapuscinski, master of literature of fact
- Louisiana governor criticizes President Bush for not mentioning hurricane recovery in speech
- Stocks move higher as tech profit reports draw attention
- Film with rape scene featuring 12-year-old actress stirs debate at Sundance festival
- Senior German politician says Germany will help Belarus toward democracy
- Switzerland plans to copy success of World Cup fan fests for Euro 2008
- TV Highlights for the Week Ahead
- Students, teachers stage rallies against Greek education reforms
- European markets end higher
- Games: Wii Scarce, PlayStation 3 Abounds
- Bush pitches energy plan as senators rip into Iraq war policy
- Portable Games Exercise Your Gray Matter
- Indian bowlers hit back to clinch 20-run win in second one-dayer
- Indian bowlers hit back to clinch 20-run win in second one-dayer
- British government report criticizes spiraling costs of 2012 Olympics
- NFL, union reach agreement on tougher drug testing
- Jury finds Kerr-McGee Corp. liable for underpaid royalties
- London 2012 security chief says al-Qaida is main threat to Olympics
- Bush proposals could benefit ethanol producers, hinder domestic automakers
- Dunga says Ronaldo should leave Real Madrid
- Chelsea striker Drogba to front U.N. campaign against poverty
- Verner edges Joubert to take surprise lead at Europeans after men's short program
- Vitali Klitschko to make comeback fight against Maskaev in April
- Record Number Visits Louvre
- Rock Band Crowded House Set to Regroup
- Dehiba's husband charged after doping-related detention
- German chancellor urges world to exploit positive aspects of globalization
- Reyna signs with Red Bulls
- Saudi Arabia, Bahrain clinch spots in Gulf Cup semifinals
- Wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, cloud picture on federal deficit, congressman says
- Congo rebels say they'll stop killing mountain gorillas, allow ranger patrols
- Pound wants quicker information from police and provisional sanctions after positive tests
- Colin Davis Opens Lincoln Center Season
- Man convicted of killing abortion doctor says he did not mean to do it
- Senate committee sends to full Senate resolution disapproving Bush's Iraq war policy
- Cingular 4Q profit nearly quadruples on customer growth during the winter holidays
- Stuttgart sends Tomasson to Villarreal
- Senate committee sends to full Senate resolution disapproving Bush's Iraq war policy
- Senate committee sends to full Senate resolution disapproving Bush's Iraq war policy
- Syria again postpones trial of dissident held for 9 months, foreign rights group protests
- Pittsburgh Symphony Hires Music Director
- Oil prices slip on increases in U.S. inventories of crude, gasoline and distillates
- New Seattle Sculpture Park 'Impressive'
- Congo rebels say they'll stop the killing of mountain gorillas, allow ranger patrols
- Parreira regrets World Cup preparation away from Brazil
- Bush promotes alternative fuels in Delaware
- Senate committee sends to full Senate resolution disapproving Bush's Iraq war policy
- Blair skips debate on Iraq policy, but denounces calls to withdraw troops
- Austria Prepares for Haydn Bicentennial
- Bill Gates calls new sculpture park a 'great deal for Seattle'
- Washington state lawmaker proposes that taverns allow man's best friend to be drinking buddy
- Testimony delayed in Coca-Cola trade secrets theft trial
- Trinidad to close its sapped sugar industry after 300 years of production
- Kerry intends to stay out of Democratic presidential race in 2008
- CoolBrands sells Eskimo Pie and Chipwich brands and other assets to Dreyer's for $18.9M
- Hasselbaink fined for improper conduct stemming from autobiography
- Environmental group proposes road map for fighting climate change
- Bush pitches energy plan as senators rip into Iraq war policy
- Ancient Roman Marble Reliefs Recovered
- PM Socrates wants 45 percent of energy in Portugal to come from renewables by 2010
- Vice president: It's `hogwash' to say Bush's credibility is on the line in Iraq
- Suns beat Wizards for 14th straight win; Dallas streaking, too
- Ribery scores twice for improving Marseille, PSG loses again
- Snows force Swiss president to train to Davos
- NFL, union reach agreement on tougher drug testing
- WTO powers set low expectations for Davos meeting
- Struggling New Orleans schools are having trouble finding teachers
- Cubans still waiting, wondering as Fidel Castro remains out of sight
- Vice president: It's `hogwash' to say Bush's credibility is on the line in Iraq
- Mormeck gets another shot at Bell, this time in Paris
- Restaurant Group Objects to K-Fed Ad
- Former Social Distortion Bassist Killed
- Optimistic global economic outlook in 2007 _ but questions over impact of U.S. slowdown
- Italy's refiner ERG denies it has conspired to fix fuel prices
- U.S. health advisers recommend against setting failure limits on birth control pills
- Amputee says he is fit to be a firefighter
- Famed Austrian abstract painter Adolf Frohner dead at 72
- Samaranch chairs first ISF Strategic Task Force meeting
- Tajikistan accuses Russian aluminum giant Rusal of stalling power plant
- Sept. 11 policeman dies as son, Hillary Clinton's guest, faces President Bush
- Verdict on Gibbs hearing expected Thursday
- Internet Swells Viewer Power
- Senate panel passes resolution disapproving Bush's Iraq war policy
- Oil prices climb as cold weather, OPEC concerns resume
- Sundance Opens Door for Oscar Contenders
- Germany's top Jewish leader urges more patriotism against neo-Nazis
- U.S. buyout consortium works on deal to buy Dominion oil-and-gas business, report says
- U.S. envoy says Quds Force operations director among detained Iranians
- Sundance opens door for `Sunshine,' `Truth' other Oscar contenders
- Microsoft cash offer raises question: What's wrong with accepting money to write on Wikipedia?
- Serbian midfielder Petkovic to play for Brazil's Goias
- Former Mississippi lawman charged in 1964 slayings of 2 black teens
- NHL slowly working toward minority gains
- Greek Heirlooms Fetch $14 Million
- Dollar rises against pound, euro; slips against yen in New York trading
- Savchenko and Szolkowy win European pairs title
- Blogger Gets 'Un-Cease-And-Desist' Note
- Stomach flu sickened hundreds of passengers on Queen Elizabeth cruise ship
- U.S. stocks close higher as tech profit reports draw attention
- Banks: `I'm Not the Healthiest Eater'
- Online auction company EBay beats expectations as profit increases 24 percent
- Ford's 2006 loss likely to beat record of $7.39 billion in 1992
- Blue Man Group's audition call draws eclectic cast
- Tyra Banks says she doesn't have to `live up to that model standard anymore,' in mag interview
- `Grey's Anatomy' star Isaiah Washington in counseling after anti-gay slur roils hit TV series
- General Motors recalling nearly 100,000 Chevy Cobalt coupes
- Los Angeles Times to emphasize breaking news online first
- Anne Heche Announces Split With Husband
- Lyon suffers first home defeat, Ribery scores twice for improving Marseille
- Less drastic treatment for uterine fibroids a safe alternative to surgery, study says
- Less drastic treatment for uterine fibroids a safe alternative to surgery, study says
- Leader FC Barcelona draws Betis 1-1 in Spanish league
- Actress Anne Heche and husband separate after 5 years of marriage, her spokeswoman says
- Kerry says he will not run for president in 2008
- Inter beats Sampdoria 3-0 in Italian Cup semis
- Serie A Summary
- `Grey's' Doctor Is in Treatment
- Exhibit Shows New Ways to Look at Race
- Election workers convicted of manipulating 2004 U.S. presidential recount
- Baptista scores two for Arsenal, one for Spurs in League Cup draw
- Anti-war actress Sarandon bored by Bush's Iraq pitch
- Smithsonian and Corbis Enter Meida Deal
- U.S. pledge to support Lebanon totals almost $770 million (euro592 million), Rice says
- Ireland includes three hookers in squad for Six Nations opener
- Review: 'Lost Planet: Extreme Condition'
- Savchenko and Szolkowy win European pairs, Verner leads men's skate
- Bush, touting his energy plan, promotes alternative fuels
- Mexican president begins 6-day trip to Europe to lure investment, boost ties
- Review: 'Catch and Release' Is Uneven
- Murcer Hopes to Return to Work for YES
- Gold bounces into positive territory as crude oil recovers
- Services overtake farming, factories as world's biggest employer, says U.N. report
- More room means more fans in Fenway
- U.S. Supreme Court justices defend decision that made Bush president, ended Gore's chances
- Merrill CEO O'Neal gets $46 million, third biggest among major Wall Street investment houses
- Snoop Dogg pleads not guilty to weapon charge
- Spain remains undefeated at handball worlds
- South Korea's economy grew 4 percent in 4th quarter
- Singer-actress Brandy involved in four-car crash that killed 1
- President urges quick Senate confirmation for Iraq war commanders
- Haiti celebrates Caribbean soccer title
- Greater scrutiny threatens foreign investment in US, study says
- Garner Tells How Ring Fell Into a Drain
- Brazil's Central Bank cuts key lending rate to 13 percent as expected
- Merrill CEO O'Neal gets $46 million, second biggest among major Wall Street investment houses
- New Zealand's official interest rate unchanged at 7.25 percent
- Garner tells how a diamond ring _ a gift from Affleck _ fell into a drain, in TV interview
- Manning plays coy about injured thumb
- South Korea's economy slowed to 4 percent growth in 4th quarter
- Senate panel approves Petraeus nomination to be U.S. commander in Iraq
- Wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, cloud picture on US budget deficit, congressman says
- Bush Eclipses Simon Cowell in Ratings
- With growth comes fresh employment challenges for East Asia, says ILO
- Snoop Pleads Not Guilty in Baton Case
- Kerry, Democrats' 2004 candidate, decides not to run for president in 2008
- Film Repository Leaving Air Force Base
- Crisco goes on diet down to zero grams trans fat
- TSA awards Lockheed Martin secure ID card pact for port workers
- Film repository leaving Air Force base in Ohio for new home being built in Virginia
- Bankers association reports fraud resulted from hack of TJX customer data
- Delphi-union talks may go beyond Jan. 31 deadline
- South Korea's economy accelerated to 5 percent growth in 2006
- Japan's trade surplus expands 22.8 percent in December
- Murdoch's entry in Tribune Co. mix as Chandler bid investor is no deal-clincher, analysts say
- Jurors hear closing arguments in trial of man accused in slaying of abortion provider
- Gordon thinks Junior will leave DEI
- Bush administration pushes fuel economy reforms
- EBay beats expectations as 4Q profit increases 24 percent; stocks jump in after market
- Nuclear, defense purchases and overall trade on Putin's agenda in India
- Siemens AG to buy software maker UGS Corp. for $2.1 billion plus debt
- New lawsuit planned against Exxon Mobil over underground oil spill in New York City
- Wendy's hires Saatchi & Saatchi, kirshenbaum bond + partners as new ad agencies
- Philippine president to highlight ASEAN achievements at Davos meetings
- Nicaraguan Congress approves Ortega's 'people's councils'
- Committee chairman says cargo-screening bill may be watered down in Senate
- Ex-Argentine navy captain denies involvement in abduction of French nuns
- Japan's Nikkei opens at a 6 1/2-year high after Dow's record close
- Increasing appetite for live fish stripping Asian reefs bare
- Speaker Pelosi sets aside differences with congressman wary of global warming panel
- SKorean foreign minister, Rice discuss NKorea nuclear talks
- Juror dismissed in U.S. state antitrust trial against Microsoft
- Lawyer Drops Out of Condit Case
- With growth comes fresh employment challenges for East Asia, says ILO
- Venezuela's plans to increase gasoline prices prompts outcry from motorists
- Pentagon says 3,200 soldiers face extended tour in Afghanistan
- Federal Judge Rejects Simpson Lawsuit
- U.S. senator, Muslim group say they have resolved award controversy
- U.S. to more than triple aid to Lebanon for military, reconstruction
- German chancellor praises Bush's call for oil consumption cuts
- China says economy grew by 10.7 percent in 2006
- China says economy grew by 10.7 percent in 2006
- Russia's oil habit keeps the economy from diversifying
- Lay, Enron law firm released from investor lawsuit
- Ultranationalists riding high in Serbia after crucial vote
- Former Enron executive Koenig begins 18-month sentence
- Ritual slaughter of bull by former South African lawmaker causes outcry
- Japanese director announces production of Nanjing film to deny massacre
- SKorean president will leave ruling party if asked by members
- Spinoff helps McDonald's 4Q profit double
- Peter O'Toole Enjoys His 8th Oscar Nod
- White House hopeful spent childhood straddling Mexico's rich, poor divide
- Japanese stocks lifted by technology, commodity shares
- China's Hu calls for tighter Internet regulation to protect stability, culture
- Corinthians routs Juventus 4-1 in Sao Paulo state championship
- China says economy grew by 10.7 percent in 2006, still facing strains
- Philippines' democracy icon Aquino turns 74, says she was never ideal president
- Senators declare that Bush's Iraq plans are `not in the national interest'
- Campaign to fill late Turkmen strongman's post hints at changes
- Carnival in Brazil's African capital a growing attaction for foreign tourists
- U.S. Virgin Islands: Coral reefs, clear blue sea, West Indies grub
- Mardi Gras is many parties for many people
- Mobile Mardi Gras may benefit again from Katrina, hit record
- Illinois College to Colbert: Cool Off
- U.S. college tries to calm Colbert-Clinton 'feud' with fireproof degree
- Austrlaia's Multiplex receives approach for takeover talks
- Austrlaia's Multiplex receives approach for takeover talks
- Fired Hewlett-Packard executive claims he was victim of pretexting
- Delphi-union talks may go beyond Jan. 31 deadline
- SKorean president urges Japanese leader to refrain from visiting Tokyo war shrine
- Some professors at US university say they accept Bush library but not accompanying think tank
- Chinese economy grew 10.7 percent in 2006, facing strains from excessive investment
- Vietnamese soccer players go on trial for match-fixing
- Australian leader announces sweeping water reforms amid record drought
- Islamic demonstrators plan protest against police for killing Muslim militants
- Ecuadorean defense minister dies in helicopter crash
- Security tightened across India ahead of national day celebrations
- Smithsonian and Corbis Enter Media Deal
- Former Enron executive Koenig begins 18-month sentence
- Phoenix win club record-tying 15th straight game; Shaq returns
- Smithsonian announces licensing deal with Corbis for images from Smithsonian collections
- Western Conference beats Eastern 12-9 in NHL All-Star game
- Indonesia academics dispute report Sen. Obama attended radical Islamic school
- Officials isolate virus in latest chicken deaths in southern Japan, suspect bird flu
- Japan's Parliament convenes for session in run-up to summer elections
- Miami's O'Neal back on court for first time since November
- Hyundai Motor says 4th-quarter profit tumbles 22 percent
- Cubans still waiting, wondering as Fidel Castro remains out of sight
- Australian leader announces sweeping water reforms amid record drought
- Williams advances to Australian Open final
- Taiwan's president asks constitutional court to stop wife's embezzlement trial
- Dale Jr., Crabs Appear in Budweiser Ads
- Japanese student jailed in Australia for secretly filming women at tourist hotel
- Oil prices fall back after rising to a 2-week high overnight
- Hyundai Motor says 4th quarter profit tumbles 22 percent
- With growth comes fresh employment challenges for East Asia, ILO says
- Philippine shares up 0.9 percent on gains in PLDT, Ayala Corp.
- Ecuadorean defense minister, daughter die in helicopter crash
- China's economy grew 10.7 percent in 2006, approaching Germany as world's 3rd largest
- Dengue fever kills at least 17 in Indonesia in January
- Nicaraguan Congress approves Ortega's 'people's councils'
- ILO asks Cambodia to clarify accusations about 'untruthful' garment industry reports
- SpongeBob defies skeptics by winning fans in cute-loving Japan
- Australia's APN News & Media confirms renewed bid from Independent News & Media
- Ultranationalists riding high in Serbia after crucial vote
- Hoshino to lead Japan's Olympic baseball team in Beijing
- Hyundai Motor says 4th quarter profit tumbles 22 percent
- South Korea and English Premier League soccer: a strong two-way exchange
- Nepal's southeast paralyzed by curfew, general strike
- China to get 'Millionaire' TV show
- 'Law & Order' stars agree to new contracts
- KDDI, Japan's No. 2 mobile carrier, says profit rose in April-December period
- Indonesia disputes report U.S. candidate Obama attended radical Islamic school
- Yuvraj Singh, Kumble back in India's limited-overs squad
- Indonesia's president calls for greater efforts to fight bird flu
- Despite U.S. pressure, Afghan government won't spray heroin-producing poppies
- Dollar drops on speculation that European finance ministers may push for stronger yen
- Analysis: As Iraq war drags on, comparisons with Vietnam grow
- Jackson Ex-Lawyer Seeks $2M in Tape Suit
- China to Get 'Millionaire' TV Show
- Malaysian new auto sales sank 11 percent last year, but recovery seen in 2007
- US Democrats will try to win Republican support on Iraq resolution
- Putin visits India to discuss nuclear, defense purchases and other trade
- Putin visits India to discuss nuclear, defense purchases and other trade
- Taiwanese pair avenge loss to Chinese to reach Australian Open doubles final
- Nintendo's profits soar, lifted by popularity of new wand-wielding Wii game
- Australian shares rise modestly to new record, led by BHP, Rio Tinto
- Australian wheat exporter to seek dismissal of suit by Iraqi citizens
- Nepal king's picture likely to be removed from currency notes
- Kyrgyz Parliament again blocks president's bid to reinstate prime minister
- Japanese stocks briefly touch 6 1/2-year high before falling back
- Hyundai Motor says profit falls for 4th straight quarter, hurt by strikes and strong won
- No. 1 Germany vs. No. 2 United States at the Four Nations tournament
- China, Japan hold strategic dialogue amid warming ties
- Security tightened to prevent militant attacks ahead of India's national day
- Indian actor Sanjay Dutt keen to put court case behind him, act in movies.
- U.S. ambassador praises former Khmer Rouge photographer for apologizing
- Chinese shares tumble 4 percent, biggest 1-day drop in 6 months, amid bubble worries
- Hennes & Mauritz says net profit rose 18 percent in the fourth quarter
- Unlikely semifinal between veteran German and reinvigorated Chilean
- Garner Tells How Ring Fell Into a Drain
- Malaysian blogger says his site has become media watchdog as lawsuit begins
- Australian Open Show Court Schedule
- Asia, Americas help lift Pernod Ricard first-half revenue 7.3 percent
- Air Liquide's fourth-quarter revenues drop 1 percent
- Taiwan chipmaker TSMC says facing challenging 1st quarter after profit fall in 4th quarter
- British Airways cabin crew to strike next week as talks with union reach no agreement
- Kazakh state-run bodyguard service cancels contract with opposition leader
- KDDI, Japan's No. 2 mobile carrier, says profit fell slightly in 3rd quarter
- Malaysian new auto sales sank 11 percent last year, but recovery seen in 2007
- U.S. electronics retailer Best Buy to expand in China following first store's opening
- U.S. electronics retailer Best Buy to expand in China following first store's opening
- Kyrgyz Parliament again blocks president's bid to reinstate prime minister
- Chinese shares tumble 4 percent, biggest 1-day drop in 6 months, amid bubble worries
- Oil prices fall after rising to a 2-week high overnight
- Court rules against smokers in South Korea's first lawsuits against cigarette maker
- Greek militants claim U.S. embassy attack, voice support for Iraq insurgents, Hezbollah
- Euro Disney says first-quarter revenue rose 5.8 percent
- Italian Cabinet to deal with divisive liberalization proposals
- Williams, Sharapova to meet in Australian Open final
- Japan's baseball owners growing weary of talent drain
- Hennes & Mauritz says net profit rose 18 percent in the fourth quarter
- Turkmen interim leader suggests multiparty system possible
- 'Law & Order' Stars to Return
- Thai government says it will probe wiretapping cases
- Taiwan shares fall on weak food sector
- Keith Urban Announces Concert Dates
- South Korea's economy accelerated to 5 percent growth in 2006
- Malaysian tugboat, 12 crewmen detained in Philippines for smuggling
- EU high court upholds multimillion euro (dollar) fine against Japanese-European steel tube cartel
- Nintendo's earnings surge on strong sales of wand-wielding Wii games
- Kyrgyz Parliament again blocks president's bid to reinstate prime minister
- Greek militants claim U.S. embassy attack, voice support for Iraq insurgents, Hezbollah
- Survey: German business confidence falls unexpectedly in January
- Keith Urban Announces Concert Dates
- Jordanian man shoots dead his 17-year-old daughter in family honor killing
- Swedish truckmaker Scania says net profit rose 20 percent in fourth quarter
- Siemens says first-quarter profit fell 16 percent due to EU fine
- Jordanian man shoots dead his 17-year-old daughter in family honor killing
- Nokia profits up 19 percent in fourth quarter
- Singapore's Crazy Horse topless cabaret to close due to poor attendance
- Euro Disney says first-quarter revenue rose 5.8 percent
- South Korean shares fall on declines in Posco, Hyundai Motor
- EU high court rules British pension guarantee funds are insufficient
- Australian Open Road
- Mexican president begins 6-day trip to Europe to lure investment, boost ties
- Russia offers to build 4 more nuclear plants in India
- Chinese shares tumble 4 percent, biggest 1-day drop in 6 months, amid bubble worries
- Nokia profits rise 19 percent in fourth quarter
- Philippine shares up 0.9 percent on gains in PLDT, Ayala Corp.
- Hong Kong shares slip, hurt by Chinese market decline
- Phoenix win club record-tying 15th straight game; Shaq returns
- Lyon trying to bounce back from rare blip against Nice
- Returning to U.S. concert stages, Keith Urban to kick off concert dates in Phoenix
- Vaidisova: No glaring distractions in Australian Open match against Williams
- Jordanian man shoots dead his 17-year-old daughter in family honor killing
- Taiwan government names new top financial supervisor after scandal
- Latest bird flu outbreak in Japan from family of viruses that includes deadly H5N1
- British Airways cabin crew to strike next week as talks with union reach no agreement
- Spanish leader Barcelona aims to emerge from trough
- French presidential race takes an odd turn with spying allegations
- Survey: German business confidence falls unexpectedly in January
- Milan reportedly agrees to fee for Ronaldo
- Injured Czech ski jumper out of coma
- BHP Billiton says 4th-quarter iron ore production rose to a record
- Sadr City mayor says he has presented agreement with armed groups to keep weapons off streets to U.S. officials
- Title favorites Bremen and Bayern lose players as Bundesliga play resumes
- England under-21 manager Taylor quits
- Fiat net profit soars as automaker promises the first dividend since 2002
- Gibbs appeal against match ban rejected
- Philippine court grants jail furloughs to accused coup plotters so they can run for Senate
- U.S. dollar slips against euro
- Russia India cement nuclear ties with offer of 4 new nuclear reactors
- Malaysian shares end 9-day rally to end lower
- Australian Open Head-to-Head
- Consecutive Men's Grand Slam Finalists
- ADB supports project to save threatened marine life in Philippines
- Bangladesh announces 15-member squad for Zimbabwe tour
- Former VW manager admits "buying" key colleague with bonuses ahead of expected ruling
- Dengue fever killed at least 51 in Indonesia in January
- Andy Roddick vs. No. 1
- Oil prices rise on sign of OPEC cuts
- Japan's trade gap expands in December, but shrinks for 2006
- Siemens says 1st-quarter profit fell 16 percent due to EU fine
- Federer routs Roddick; Williams, Sharapova to meet in Australian Open final
- North Korea rejects U.S. allegations about funds diverted from U.N. program
- Runaway Bride Story to Become Rock Opera
- Women's Lowest Ranked Grand Slam Singles Champions
- Unlikely semifinal between veteran German and reinvigorated Chilean
- Nokia profits rise 19 percent in fourth quarter
- Jordanian man shoots dead his 17-year-old daughter in family honor killing
- Ford posts record net loss of $12.7 billion in 2006
- Brandy Involved in Fatal Traffic Crash
- Snoop Pleads Not Guilty in Baton Case
- England trims squad for Six Nations opener, retains Wilkinson
- Illinois College to Colbert: Cool Off
- Lockheed Martin 4th quarter profit up on revenue, exclusion of reversal on some reserves
- London's FTSE-100 index up 5.9 points at 6320.7 at midday
- World Bank says economic growth in Eastern Europe's new EU members likely to ease
- A brief look at the candidates for the UEFA presidency
- Dow Chemical posts 11 percent drop in 4th-quarter profit on higher costs
- Former VW manager admits "buying" key colleague with bonuses ahead of expected ruling
- Tottenham given bye into Round of 16
- Thailand expected to announce breaking of patents on two drugs next week
- Thai shares make minor gain in thin trading
- Democrats try to win Republican support on Iraq resolution
- Kyrgyz Parliament again blocks president's bid to reinstate prime minister
- Gaz de France CEO says "all necessary steps" to be made for merger with Suez
- Kyrgyz ppresident drops effort to reinstate prime minister
- Baxter International 4th-quarter profit climbs, boosted by sales in its BioScience division
- Milan reportedly agrees to fee for Ronaldo
- Britain imposes strict controls on germs and toxins over biological terrorism fear
- Kazakh state-run bodyguard service cancels contract with opposition leader
- Runaway Bride Story to Become Rock Opera
- Keith Urban Announces Concert Dates
- Espanyol renews coach Valverde's contract
- Armani Brings Haute Couture to Masses
- Sinn Fein deputy says IRA dissidents threatening to kill him
- Indonesia's president calls for greater efforts to fight bird flu
- Brandy Involved in Fatal Traffic Crash
- Occidental Petroleum 4th-quarter earnings slide 19 percent on weaker oil and gas prices
- Bristol-Myers posts 4Q loss from year-ago profit, on sinking Plavix sales, 1-time charge
- AT&T 4th-quarter net profit rises 17 percent, helped by wireless, enterprise sales
- Roddick the comedian: Loser pokes fun at himself after crashing out of the Australian Open
- Bodman: U.S. needs more imports of ethanol to meet Bush's mandate to cut gas use
- More people watch Bush's State of the Union speech than last year
- Hyundai Motor profit falls for 4th straight quarter, hurt by strong won, strikes
- U.S. security czar says world must keep nuclear weapons out of terrorist hands
- Business class airline, billing itself as carbon neutral, begins flights between London and New York
- Two sections of PSG's stadium reopened under police orders
- Siemens says 1st-quarter profit fell 16 percent due to EU fine
- China says hopes 6-party talks can start by mid-February
- Kimberly-Clark net income climbs in 4th quarter, helped by health care, personal care sales
- Nokia profits rise 19 percent in fourth quarter
- Indian shares move up led by steel, technology shares
- Time: Anne Frank Father's Letters Found
- Boro completes signing of South Korea striker Lee
- Vitali Klitschko pledges to regain heavyweight title
- Weekly jobless claims rise by largest amount in 16 months
- Gold Fields says it sold US$1.2 billion of new shares to repay debt
- AT&T Q4 net profit rises 17 percent, helped by wireless, enterprise sales
- Ricoh buys 51 percent of IBM printing systems unit, will own whole business after 3 years
- Fiat net profit soars as automaker promises the first dividend since 2002
- England under-21 manager Taylor quits
- Lockheed 4Q earnings rise 28 percent on higher revenue
- Milan reportedly agrees to fee for Ronaldo
- Japan rebuffs U.S. requests for early talks on U.S. beef
- Cue the tears _ and the melodrama _ as `America Idol' turns spotlight on Manhattan auditions
- Drugmaker Bristol-Myers posts 4Q loss from year-ago profit
- Sinn Fein deputy says IRA dissidents threatening to kill him
- HSBC to double its stake in Techcombank for US$71.5 million
- Blackstone ups Equity Office offer to $21.15 billion, or $54 per share, topping Vornado
- Filmmaker Deepa Mehta's Oscar-nominated 'Water' to be released in India in March
- Russian ski resort at center of Olympic bid in embarrassing shutdown ahead of IOC visit
- Goetschl leads downhill training, then criticizes Olympic course again
- Time: N.Y. institute plans to release newly disclosed letters written by Anne Frank's father
- Sparta midfielder Sivok to move to Italy's Udinese
- Facts about the UEFA election
- Time: N.Y. institute plans to release newly disclosed letters written by Anne Frank's father
- Former VW manager fined, given suspended sentence for role in corruption scandal
- Harrison's ban upheld after missing hearing
- Democrats seek Republican help on resolution against Iraq war
- Ecuadorean defense minister, daughter die in helicopter crash
- Top Greek athletics official suspended for doping-related cover-up
- English Soccer Fixtures
- Former VW manager fined, given suspended sentence for role in corruption scandal
- WHO warns forgotten flesh-eating disease making a comeback
- Saudi princess, at Davos forum, says: 'I'd let women drive'
- U.S. stocks open narrowly mixed as tech earnings help Nasdaq
- Government asks rebels to resume peace talks in India's northeast
- Former U.N. Secretary-General says his next goal is improving Africa's agriculture
- Dow Chemical posts 11 percent drop in 4Q profit on higher costs
- United Nations urges Singapore not to execute Nigerian drug trafficker
- Top U.S. surgeon in Iraq among 12 killed in helicopter crash
- Stuttgart signs Lauth on loan from Hamburg
- Hunter makes Republican presidential bid official
- German police arrest 18 people for brazen protest of Mexican President Calderon's visit
- Myanmar junta accuses US of seeking its replacement by a puppet regime
- Spanish court informs ex-Argentine President Isabel Peron of 2nd arrest warrant
- Washington wants part of missile defense system based near Prague, Czech PM says
- U.S. stocks narrowly mixed as tech earnings help Nasdaq
- British gallery agrees to return Old Master drawings looted by Nazis
- Russia, India cement nuclear ties with offer of 4 new nuclear reactors
- Milan plays Parma with new players on roster
- In Davos, top business leaders call for progress in global trade talks
- OAO TNK-BP in talks with Gazprom on partnership deal, CEO says
- Olympic security expert: Terrorist attack on sports event `just a matter of time'
- Senate Democrats say they are wary of Bush administration's reconstruction plan in Iraq
- White House hopeful spent childhood straddling Mexico's rich, poor divide
- Kazakh authorities formally register new opposition party
- Reality shows boost Los Angeles economy, report says
- Former Spain striker Salva joins Levante on loan
- InBev receives Luxembourg's approval on buyout of Quilmes shares
- Sri Lankan military says 4 Tamil Tiger rebels killed in clashes with army
- Toyota prices redesigned Tundra pickup above key rivals
- US composer Steve Reich and saxophonist Sonny Rollins win 2007 Polar Music Prize
- Aegon and Sony Life to start life insurance company in Japan
- Sales of existing homes plunge by largest amount in 17 years
- China reports fastest growth in a decade amid strains from economic boom
- Nokia shares rally on strong 4th quarter report
- Oil prices seesaw amid signs OPEC may be honoring its output cut pledge
- Senate Democrats say they are wary of Bush administration's reconstruction plan in Iraq
- Cow in Austria tested positive for mad cow disease
- Egyptian court refuses to release on bail a blogger accused of sectarian strife and insulting Islam
- Goosen takes one-stroke lead at Qatar Masters
- Redknapp aims to complete hat-trick of triumphs over Manchester United
- NATO sending additional combat brigade to Afghanistan, top general says
- Ricoh buying 51 percent of IBM printing systems unit, will own whole business after 3 years
- France's anti-doping agency drops Pereiro case
- Former Chirac colleague and ex-fugitive convicted in corruption case
- Death toll in Angola storms rises to 71, official
- Sen. Obama calls for universal health care for Americans within six years
- Time Inc. sells 18 smaller magazines to Swedish publisher Bonnier Magazine Group
- WHO warns forgotten flesh-eating disease making a comeback
- Government orders takeover of private airport in Venezuela
- Los Angeles objects to disclosure statement to Delta reorganization plan
- Cross-strait ties to be stable in 2007 despite potential sparks
- Embracing the acid
- RECIPES
- Citrus adds zest to flavor
- U.S. college tries to calm Colbert 'feud' with Clinton
- SpongeBob defies skeptics by winning fans in cute-loving Japan
- REVIEW For the record
- Thrash influences Cradle of Filth
- Events
- Theater
- Concerts
- Live Music
- Clubs &Pubs
- Hotels
- Museums
- Galleries
- This Week's Picks
- Unlike any other road trip movie
- When the voice in your head gets too bossy
- E.B. White's classic story of interspecies cooperation
- What if Borat ran the Oscars?
- A savagely magnificent Yucatan thriller
- Shanghaied by Magnolia Court
- Fools for love
- Gunners all smiles as Beast bites
- West pummels East 12-9 in NHL All-Star game
- Bobcats stumble against Pistons
- Federer pounds Roddick to storm into final
- Winning a war on measles
- Why Mumbai has such appalling real estate
- Power shift on Davos agenda
- Justices must act to save democracy
- Political scandals shaking Israeli public's faith
- Recovery brisk in Pakistan's remote earthquake zone
- Mega Financial declines; Taiex follows it down
- U.S. dollar tumbles as Japan signals rate increase
- China economy growth 10.7% in 2006
- Tech profit reports draw attention from investor
- United Micro shares rise on plans for payout, report of buyout
- Research shows small businesses outsourcing HR
- TPO introduces new low-cost 1.8-inch display module
- Boeing targets Asia travel trade
- Taiwan Semiconductor posts 18% profit drop
- In Brief
- Image of king may vanish from Nepal's money
- Roh urges Abe to refrain from visiting Tokyo war shrine
- Afghanistan decides not to spray poppies
- Singapore set to hang Nigerian on drug charges, despite protests
- Security tight for India's national day
- Australian leader announces plans for water reform
- In Brief
- Schools 'must tell parents' if their children are obese
- Israeli parliament considers action against president
- Plan targets all militants, ensures rights of innocents, al-Maliki says
- Sudan urged to fully agree to Darfur plan
- Guineans wait with cautious relief for end of strike
- Countries pledge US$7.6 billion for Lebanon reform
- Australia calling attention in oil exploration, pharmaceutical research
- MND looks into report of official's son cavorting with escorts at private club
- GIO targets film corporation for irregularities
- Suspects in armored car heist returned by China
- In Brief
- THSRC announces date for New Year ticket sales
- OCAC chair highlights values of commission
- PFP slams Chen request for constitutional ruling
- Past injustice must be resolved, Yu says
- Council dismisses lawmakers' petition for 'immunity' ruling
- U.S. military develops ray gun that makes targets feel on fire
- Russian sources confirm uranium seizure in Georgia
- Female minister dies in Ecuador helicopter crash
- Hu Sheng-cheng named as new chairman of FSC
- Taiwan's tennis duo reaches finals
- Chen asks for ruling on immunity issue
- The spirit says more than the name
- Who Is the Ruling Party in the Legislative Yuan?
- U.N. cautions developing countries on climate change
- Ratings of UMC unaffected by planned capital reduction, says Fitch Ratings
- China Airlines to unveil new VIP lounge in Narita airport
- Record-setting fourth quarter shipments propel worldwide mobile phones past one billion unit mark, says IDC
- IDC predicts nearly two thirds of households in Asia to subscribe to broadband enabling new services
- Bishops, recruiters and advocates express support for reforms to uplift conditions of overseas maids
- A time for reflection
- TB patients to be banned from international flights
- TAIWAN DUO WINS 2ND PLACE IN AUSTRALIAN OPEN WOMEN'S DOUBLES
- TSU to adopt new platform and name
- Policeman sentenced to life for kidnapping
- NHIB Clinics under investigation for drug pricing irregularities
- DOLE: Israeli placement agencies not authorized to hire Filipinos for Spain
- Acer readies for Windows Vista with full range of Vista-certified LCD monitors
- KMT issues top mobilization order for extra session
- Former NBC Treasurer Charged With Theft
- Cyprus to launch oil and gas exploration bids
- Hopes for reconciliation fade following funeral of slain Turkish journalist
- Right-wing nationalists want to form Serbia's new government
- Outsider appointed to lead Italian Winter Sports Federation
- Prosecutors ordered to turn over evidence in former Qwest chief's insider trading trial
- NBC Universal ex-treasurer arrested on $800,000 theft charge
- Fiat net profit soars as automaker promises the first dividend since 2002
- Boro completes signing of South Korea striker Lee
- Former U.N. Secretary-General says his next goal is improving Africa's agriculture
- Judge: Feds Shouldn't Seek Death Penalty
- Hopes for reconciliation fade following funeral of slain Turkish journalist
- French couple keeps lead in ice dancing at European championships
- Federal judge in New York calls seeking death penalty against drug kingpin a waste of time, money
- Milan plays Parma with new players on roster
- London's FTSE-100 index closes down 45.5 points at 6269.3
- As Iraq war drags on, comparisons with Vietnam grow
- Time Inc. sells 18 smaller magazines to Swedish publisher Bonnier Magazine Group
- Wall Street drifts lower as earnings news fails to drive tech stocks
- London Won't Ban Ultra-Thin Models
- Police arrest dozens of radical activists staging protest outside Moscow police building
- 'God' References Are Removed From Movie
- Democrats say they are war of Bush administration Iraq reconstruction plan
- French presidential race takes a strange turn with spying allegations
- Blatter comes out against plans to expand European Championship to 24 teams
- Newcastle midfielder Emre denies FA charge of racist abuse
- Mexico's Del Toro and Spain's Almodovar head list of candidates for Goya Awards
- Oil prices vacillate amid signs OPEC may be honoring its output cut pledge
- Messina signs Candela, D'Aversa and Bakayoko
- Rare Rembrandt of the Apostle James sells for $25.8 million
- London Gallery to Return Looted Art
- Blatter backs Platini on eve of UEFA election
- Norman Mailer Offers a Devilish Novel
- Norman Mailer Offers a Devilish Novel
- Nokia shares rally on strong 4th quarter report
- Milan plays Parma with new players on roster
- Saint-Gobain estimated 2006 net profit rose 30 percent
- Rare Rembrandt Sells for $25.8 Million
- Former NBC Treasurer Charged With Theft
- Mexico's Del Toro and Spain's Almodovar head list of candidates for Goya Awards
- U.S. composer Steve Reich and saxophonist Sonny Rollins win 2007 Polar Music Prize
- Dogs Get OK to Eat on Restaurant Patios
- Rare Rembrandt of the Apostle James sells for $25.8 million
- Time Inc. sells 18 smaller magazines to Swedish publisher Bonnier Magazine Group
- R&A will open the clubhouse to Women's British Open
- Rare Rembrandt Sells for $25.8 Million
- Netherlands joins European rebellion against Apple's iTunes rules
- Scientists claim to have created world's densest memory circuit
- Anti-abortion extremist convicted of violating federal law
- Gonzalez back in Chile's national team
- Cyprus court suspends ruling against Marfin Popular
- Brennan charged for punching fan in rugby game
- NYC mayor's $57 billion budget would eliminate city tax on clothes, cut property taxes
- L'Oreal quarterly revenue up 9.5 percent on North American rebound
- Daughtry to Perform Free Concert in N.C.
- Ecuadorean defense minister, daughter die in helicopter crash
- Judge blocks 2 executions until state approves doctors' new role
- 'Phantom' Actress Could Be `Mermaid'
- AT&T 4Q profit rises 17 percent, helped by wireless, merger cost savings
- Nicole Kidman in car accident during movie shoot
- Sevilla signs Argentine defender Fazio
- Trial opens in bank lawsuit against BDO Seidman accounting firm
- Bolivia striker Arce thrilled with successful debut for Brazil's Corinthians
- European markets end lower
- Anne Frank's Father's Letters Disclosed
- U.S. ski team technician sent home for failing to tune athlete's skis
- Kidman in Crash During LA Movie Shoot
- School Requires Silence During Lunch
- U.S. energy chief says gas tax would be 'highly divisive'
- Oil prices vacillate amid signs OPEC may be honoring its output cut pledge
- `American Idol' finalist Chris Daughtry to perform free concert in North Carolina
- Uruguay, seeking to boost growth, signs trade pact with U.S.
- Hungary chooses Russian-backed AirBridge for talks on sale of Malev airline
- Democrats say they are wary of Bush administration Iraq reconstruction plan
- Insurgent group posts video showing footage of U.S. helicopter wreckage, two bodies
- Russian official defends new decree on migrant workers, vows stricter enforcement
- Yankees sending delegation to China
- Bengals' Henry jailed on alcohol charge
- Serie A club Parma sold to consortium
- Canadian refining company Irving Oil starts new refinery regulatory process
- German police arrest 18 people for brazen protest of Mexican President Calderon's visit
- Car of Tomorrow the big unknown for 2007 Cup season
- Health care executives dissolve organization amid investigation
- Censor Removes `God' From 'The Queen'
- Denver to host 2007 MLS All-Star game
- Wal-Mart to pay more than $33 million for overtime violations
- SEC, European regulators agree on market oversight of NYSE Euronext
- British opposition leader hits problems over plans to widen candidate lists
- Brazil's civil aviation authority strips flights from Varig
- Blackstone raises Equity Office offer to $22.3 billion to best Vornado, comes close to record
- At Davos, where wealth is a given, a debate how much CEOs should be paid
- Kroes: EU banking probe has uncovered antitrust issues
- Mexico's Calderon pledges support for human rights
- Milan makes offer for Ronaldo
- Ford posts 4Q loss of $5.8B, record annual loss of $12.7B for year
- Right-wing nationalists want to form Serbia's new government
- Stewart, ZZ Top to Perform at Jazz Fest
- Review: Windows Vista shines with improved search, security, reliability and visuals
- Caravaggio painting owned by Queen Elizabeth II goes on display in Rome train station
- Davis Cup star Nalbandian left off Argentina team
- Europe turns to Russia and others to secure its energy supply
- Pageant Has Beauty Tricks All Its Own
- Cell phone shipments top 1B for first time in 2006, led by 4Q gains at Nokia, Motorola
- Morales offers flexibilty on referendum after losing Senate
- Sabres' Hecht ready to return; Tallinder questionable
- Oil prices fall amid doubts about OPEC commitment to output cut pledge
- Cook's Latest Is Literary, Not Crime
- Siemens says 1st-quarter profit fell 16 percent due to EU fine
- Brown's Children Want Trustees Removed
- Bridget Everett Tells Bawdy Tales
- Dollar rises against major currencies after worse-than-expected data from Europe
- Serie A club Parma sold to consortium
- Wall Street falls sharply following data on sales of existing homes
- GM says January U.S. sales expected lower on drop in fleet sales
- Man With Mannequin Fetish Sent to Prison
- Bank of Canada governor projects moderate upturn in economy in 2007
- Microsoft 2Q profit falls, hurt by delays for new Vista operating system launch
- Michelin North America gets $1.7 billion contract to supply military ground vehicle tires
- Lawmakers challenge executives over credit card fees
- N.J. Warns: Don't Eat Squirrel Near Dump
- Brazil's Petrobras to ship ethanol to Nigeria
- Joubert wins men's title at European championships
- Welsh Dairy Farmers Milk Area for Dates
- Police Nab Suspect After Pants Fall Down
- Ford may offer performance bonuses to keep salaried workers on board during restructuring
- White House says U.N. report to show humans "substantial factor" in global warming
- No Subliminal Ads on Food Network
- Denmark upsets Spain at handball worlds
- It was a mistake, not a subliminal ad, for McDonald's on Food Network
- Nicole Kidman in minor car crash during Los Angeles filming of sci-fi thriller `The Invasion'
- Ilan and Gomis score to lead Saint-Etienne over Nancy
- Italian Cabinet approves divisive liberalization proposals
- Language Is Celebrated in `Translations'
- Socialist presidential candidate on Caribbean campaign swing
- Sony to launch 60GB Playstation 3 in Europe, Mideast and Africa in March
- Anti-abortion extremist convicted of violating federal law
- Milan draws Roma 2-2 in Italian Cup semi attended by Ronaldo
- Hollywood moguls to throw fundraiser for Sen. Barack Obama
- Workers at Club Med in Martinique go on strike, hundreds of guests leave
- ICOS shareholders approve $2.3B sale to Lilly
- ABC News anchorwoman Diane Sawyer hopes special awakens American to poverty at home
- Judge calls seeking death penalty against drug kingpin a waste of time, money
- Joubert wins men's title at European championships; French couple keeps lead in ice dancing
- Officials bring 100 homeless to see Will Smith film
- NASCAR breaks ground on Hall of Fame
- Dominican official seeks refinery in encounter with Saudi oil minister
- UPS marks centennial at Katrina-damaged New Orleans hub
- Twins Give Birth to Sons Within Hours
- Gold rises and falls on oil and Treasury movements
- Palestinian unity talks break down, stalling efforts to end Western aid boycott
- Mexican lawmaker proposes giving transsexuals constitutional protection
- U.S. administration launches review of financial market regulations
- AT&T 4Q profit rises 17 percent, helped by wireless, merger cost savings
- Italian Cabinet approves divisive liberalization proposals
- Siemens says Texas company fills key hole in its lineup
- Gurney takes poll for Rolex 24 at Daytona
- Iraq in talks with Chevron, Exxon for $3B petrochemical plant
- Japan's nationwide consumer price index rises 0.1 percent in December
- British Airways cabin crew to strike next week as talks with union reach no agreement
- After 5-year boom, existing home sales in US drop sharply in 2006
- New York Knicks top Forbes' list of most valuable NBA franchises
- Oil prices fall on rising supply from non-OPEC nations, mild weather
- Ford posts record net loss of $12.7 billion in 2006
- Report warns of obstacles to sustainable biofuels sector
- Russia offers India 4 nuclear reactors to cement ties
- Jerry Collins to have shoulder surgery
- Conservationists to adopt plan to save global tuna stocks
- Giuliani: Can Republican's star outshine moderate reputation with party conservatives?
- Colombian striker Renteria released by Internacional, set to join Porto
- Indonesia disputes report U.S. candidate Obama attended radical Islamic school
- Anti-illegals congressman wants black, Hispanic caucuses in Congress abolished as racist
- Conservationists to adopt plan to save global tuna stocks
- Vista delays cut into Microsoft profits, though software giant beats analysts' estimates
- Nazi-era German race car on display in New York before auction
- The Artful Roger: Laver thinks Federer could be the best ever
- Australian Open final: Sharapova vs. Williams replay of 2005 semifinal
- China, Japan hold strategic dialogue amid warming ties
- Despite U.S. pressure, Afghan government says it won't spray heroin-producing poppies
- Thousands of security forces to guard New Delhi for Republic Day celebrations
- Robert Randolph talks about balancing art and commerce, working with family and Grammys
- At age 74, Peter O'Toole is still in the game with his 8th Oscar nomination, for 'Venus'
- New novel based partly on Judith Regan is rare fictional take on book world
- Cate Blanchett weighs in on awards season, parenting and why she loves surprises
- Great Scott: KT Tunstall makes her mark on America without losing her cool
- Coca art: Colombian artists rescue millennial heritage of the world's most hunted plant
- NYC magician says tricks of the trade work in everyday life
- LL Cool J talks about rock hard abs, steroid rumors and staying fit
- Whiff of the new as modern art museum expands in San Diego
- Platini vs. Johansson, with Blatter backing France's former star player
- New Delhi-born author delves deeply into India's underworld
- Film review: If you can suspend all disbelief, 'The Hitcher' is a harrowing ride
- Film review: Western `Seraphim Falls' is solid technically, unremarkable dramatically
- Film review: Characters and their actions unbelievable in the uneven 'Catch and Release'
- Norman Mailer plays devil's advocate in his portrait of Adolf Hitler's childhood
- Film review: The derivative `Smokin' Aces' packed with sleazy, two-dimensional characters
- Video game review: Portable games focus on exercising your gray matter
- Video-game review: `Lost Planet: Extreme Condition' looking good on the Xbox 360
- Hopes for reconciliation fade following funeral of slain Turkish journalist
- U.S. ambassador to Venezuela urges full compensation in CANTV nationalization
- Arenas rallies to claim All-Star starting spot
- Japan's consumer price index rises 0.1 percent in December
- No compromise seen between separate resolutions criticizing Bush Iraq policy
- U.S. senator says colleagues should use energy-efficient lights, turn off computers
- Japanese stocks lower in early trade, dollar rises vs yen
- Mexican lawmaker proposes giving transsexuals constitutional protection
- A dream round for Snedeker
- Defense for Japan's former dot-com star to make final arguments Friday
- U.S. ambassador to Venezuela urges fair compensation in CANTV nationalization
- Defending champion Santos beats Bragantino 3-2 in Sao Paulo state championship
- Trumpter Sentenced for Tax Evasion
- 20th Century Fox auction in New York nets $267,280 for charity
- World of entertainment excited about Obama, but many biding their time on endorsement
- Hard-liner threatens holy war against Indonesian police for killing Muslim militants
- Trumpeter Phil Driscoll sentenced to 1 year in prison for tax evasion
- Brazil defender Eliezio to play for Portugal's Porto
- Japan's defense chief says U.S. should have been more cautious in starting Iraq war
- Official says Sen. Clinton's brother owes debts to carnival operators who received pardons
- Tony and Lovie could be the mother of all Super Bowl sideshows
- Senate would ban federal contracts for companies that hire illegal immigrants
- Nathan Astle retires from international cricket
- Smith & Wesson takes aim at military, other markets to bolster growth
- Conservationists to adopt plan to save global tuna stocks
- Press freedom group condemns Venezuela's Chavez for not renewing TV license
- Damage to spot in brain seems to erase the urge to smoke
- In trying to create stronger leadership, Japan's prime minister may have met his match
- Hundreds skip work at world's largest hog plant in US after immigration arrests
- Kia Motors reports 2006 profit plunged 94 percent
- Elizabeth Taylor donates to Sen. Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign
- Japanese stocks lower in early trade, dollar rises vs yen
- Thousands of security forces guard New Delhi for Republic Day celebrations
- LeBron Has X-Rays; Goes on Letterman
- U.S. mammogram rate declines slightly since 2000
- Hollywood Papers Auctioned Off
- Reports: South Korea, China to seek breakthrough in North Korea nuclear talks
- China debuting high-speed trains on Shanghai runs
- Colombian Rueda becomes Honduras coach
- Irwin seeking record seventh win in Turtle Bay event
- Morales offers flexibility on constitution after losing Senate
- Conservationists to adopt plan to save global tuna stocks
- Chicago ends Dallas winning streak in NBA
- Japan's core CPI rises 0.1 percent in December, 7th monthly gain
- New Zealand declares National Lamb Day
- Baggy Pants Trip Up Robbery Suspect
- Newport Jazz Fest Founder Sells Company
- Mate that glows puts the twinkle in a spider's eye
- Prime minister says Japan must rewrite constitution, abandon postwar mentality
- Prime minister says Japan must rewrite constitution, abandon postwar mentality
- Muhammad Ali Buys Home Near Louisville
- Nude Jogger Startles Hikers and Bikers
- Polite Nude Jogger Shocks Hikers, Bikers
- International meeting in Japan aims at conserving world's dwindling tuna stocks
- Military leader says Fiji will not ban foreign businesspeople
- Muhammad Ali and wife buy home near boxing great's native town
- Virus that kills fish is spreading in U.S. Great Lakes, threatening fishing industry
- Prime minister: Japan must rewrite constitution, abandon postwar mentality
- New Zealand stocks falls as strong local currency pulled down exporters
- Kia Motors posts 2nd straight net loss in most recent quarter
- Top SKorean official on NKorea defends inter-Korean projects in wake of nuclear test
- Strokes often missed with traditional scans, study says
- Nepal ex-rebels criticize US for refusing to remove them from terrorist list
- Australia's top diplomat to Malaysia says ties improved after former PM Mahathir retired
- Airbus offers Thai Airways discounted planes due to A380 delays
- Child director sues financier in Los Angeles over creative control of film
- Tearful former dot-com star pleads innocence in high-profile Japan trial
- Reports: Ronaldo to sue Chinese lozenge maker for bogus ads
- Renowned nun calls plan to tear down New Orleans public housing a sin
- International meeting in Japan aims at conserving world's dwindling tuna stocks
- Curfews imposed amid violent protests in southern Nepal
- Oil prices recover after previous day's tumble as market volatility continues
- Award-winning scientist slams Australia's climate change policy
- Thousands of security forces guard New Delhi for Republic Day celebrations
- Kyrgyz president names agriculture minister as new candidate for premier
- Japan's defense chief backtracks on criticism of U.S. invasion of Iraq
- Indian actress Tabu says she has become choosy about her roles
- Taiwan shares fall 1.3 percent on caution about technology sector
- Dollar rises as weak Japanese CPI dampens expectations for interest rate hike
- Sharapova and Williams admit to nerves _ sort of _ before Australian Open final
- Australian Open Show Court Schedule
- International meeting in Japan aims at conserving world's dwindling tuna stocks
- BMW says 2006 sales rose 5 percent
- Japanese stocks slide for 2nd day in wake of decline on Wall Street, weak CPI data
- Reports: Small bomb causes minor damage at business center in Turkey
- AP Exclusive: Michael Jackson back in the US; next stop, Japan
- Weaker-than-expected CPI deflates expectations for imminent Japanese rate hike
- International meeting in Japan aims at conserving world's dwindling tuna stocks
- Philippine shares plunge as investors cash in on 6-day gains
- Chinese stocks rise, with banks leading rebound; yuan falls against dollar
- Nathan Astle retires from international cricket
- China beats England 2-0 in Four Nations
- Thain says he expects NYSE-Tokyo 'linkage'
- B.B. King Hospitalized in Texas
- U.S. government seeking change in bill linking Pakistan aid to anti-terror effort
- Bluesman B.B. King hospitalized in Texas; hospital official says condition good
- Poultry cull starts at Japan farm hit by bird flu outbreak
- Child Director Sues Over Short Film
- Bluesman B.B. King hospitalized in Texas; hospital official says his condition is good
- International meeting in Japan aims at conserving world's dwindling tuna stocks
- South Africa sends Pakistan to bat
- Chinese mid-sized lender, Industrial Bank, wins record IPO subscriptions
- Shares of L'Oreal up after better than expected 4th-quarter sales
- Poultry cull starts at Japan farm hit by bird flu outbreak
- Gas stations in Italy plan two-day strike to protest liberalization plans
- Sweden's Investor and Morgan Stanley to buy Molnlycke Health Care Group for euro2.85 billion
- South Korean shares fall on declines in technology stocks
- Sony's Playstation 3 to go on sale March 23 in Europe, Mideast, Africa and Australia
- Myanmar junta frees hundreds of customs officials detained in anti-corruption drive
- Germany and Americans draw 0-0 in Four Nations; China beats England 2-0
- Child director sues financier in Los Angeles over creative control of short film
- Chicago ends Dallas winning streak in NBA
- Japanese parliamentary vice president resigns over political funds scandal
- Euro slips against U.S. dollar
- World of entertainment excited about Obama, but many biding their time on endorsement
- 1 soldier, 1 suspected Islamic rebel commander killed as India celebrates Republic Day
- The Artful Roger: Laver thinks Federer could be the best ever
- UEFA to study proposal to expand European Championship to 24 teams
- Swiss Re says European storm to cost about euro140 million before tax
- Turkish authorities charge 6th suspect in ethnic Armenian journalist's killing
- GAVI Alliance: Immunization rates reach record high in poor countries
- Malaysian shares lower on profit-taking
- Bremen signs striker Markus Rosenberg
- Official: Key militant among those killed on Indonesia's Sulawesi this week
- Australian Open Road
- Vietnamese soccer players found guilty of match-fixing
- The Artful Roger: Laver thinks Federer could be the best ever
- Porsche says 1st-half earnings soared, boosted by stake in VW
- Spain's unemployment edges up to 8.3 percent in 4Q
- Ronaldo undergoes medical for AC Milan
- Taiwan's leading economic indicators fell 1.1 percent in December
- UBS buys Standard Chartered's Indian mutual fund business for US$119 million
- Chinese mid-sized lender, Industrial Bank, wins record IPO subscriptions
- Ntini, Kallis have Pakistan in trouble at 70-4
- Sweden's Skanska to build new stadium for New York Giants and New York Jets
- Japanese parliamentary vice president resigns over political funds scandal
- Toyota's 2006 vehicle production jumps 10 percent, narrowing gap with GM
- Former Brazil coach arrives to take over South Africa squad
- Angry protest in Indian Kashmir's main city over killing
- Germany, U.S. draw 0-0; China beats England 2-0 in Four Nations
- Blaze at Finnish psychiatric hospital injures 18
- Hong Kong shares drop sharply on valuation, interest rate concerns
- Goetschl wins World Cup super-G race
- Philippine shares plunge as investors cash in on 6-day gains
- Ronaldo undergoes medical for AC Milan
- Most Asian markets fall as Hong Kong tumbles nearly 2 percent
- Grand Slam reunion successful for Zimbabwe-South African pairing
- Oil and gas firm Galp announces discovery of oil in deep waters offshore Angola
- City manager Pearce considers under-21 job
- Turkish authorities charge 6th suspect in ethnic Armenian journalist's killing
- India rests Ganguly to try out other batsmen, Windies captain Lara undecided
- German energy company E.On submitting sealed bid for Spain's Endesa
- Altana says full-year sales rose 18 percent on foreign demand
- IMF chief says China should loosen currency controls to dampen investment boom
- McDonald's Logo Flashes on 'Iron Chef'
- Oil prices recover after previous day's tumble as market volatility continues
- Man United predicts big rise in income after profits increase
- Rights group appeals to Bangladesh to stop extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests
- Scientist Develops Caffeinated Doughnuts
- Kazakhstan aims to complete talks on joining WTO in 2007, government says
- Gonzalez dominates Haas to set up finals matchup with Federer
- Platini unseats Johansson for UEFA presidency
- Nasdaq says it won't raise offer for London Stock Exchange before bid deadline
- Greece's former foreign minister joins hundreds of Turks at ex-minister Cem's funeral
- Halliburton 4th quarter profit falls 40 percent due to year-ago gains, but beats analysts' expectations
- London's FTSE-100 index down 15.7 points at 6,253.6 at midday
- Reports: SKorea says North Korea nuclear talks should resume by early February
- Goetschl wins World Cup super-G race
- Japan to host first unofficial meeting of global whaling body next month
- Prominent Iraqi boxer snatched off dangerous Baghdad Street
- Honeywell 4th-quarter profit jumps 14 percent on strong automation, aerospace sales
- EMI says it will merge Capitol and Virgin labels in the U.S.
- Australian Open Head-to-Head
- Thai capital controls causing baht to trade at stronger rate outside country
- Thai capital controls causing baht to trade at stronger rate outside country
- Consecutive Men's Grand Slam Finalists
- Eleanor McGovern, wife of former senator from South Dakota and presidential candidate, dies at 85
- Women's Lowest Ranked Grand Slam Singles Champions
- Afellay chooses to play for the Netherlands at international level
- Lyon set to become first French club to float on stock market
- Texas teen battling cancer writes about fictional dying girl named Hope
- Indonesian shares drop for 5th consecutive session hurt by regional fall, weak rupiah
- Palestinian cleric denies ties to militants that got him deported from U.S.
- Nasdaq says it won't raise offer for London Stock Exchange before bid deadline
- Prosecutors indict head of U.S. investment fund's South Korean unit
- AP Interview: Novartis to offer cancer drug for free even if it wins patent case in India
- IMF chief says China should loosen currency controls to dampen investment boom
- Spokesman says Qwest will pay legal expenses of former CEO Joseph Nacchio
- Prince Charles Headed to Philadelphia
- Greece's former foreign minister joins hundreds of Turks at ex-minister Cem's funeral
- Ntini, Kallis bowl out Pakistan for 157
- Gonzalez is hot Chilean, whatever the final result at Australian Open
- Beckenbauer gets elected to FIFA executive
- Countrywide says shareholders rejected offer from 3i
- Racers prepare for numerous slalom races ahead of world championships
- Caterpillar 4Q profit rises 4 pct as rising costs limit impact of strong sales gains
- U.N. human rights chief vows support for Japan's effort to resolve abduction by NKorea
- Foreign Ministry says Condoleezza Rice to visit Spain in March
- West Brom goalkeeper Russell Hoult suspended
- Big-ticket factory orders rise at fastest clip in 3 months
- Ronaldo undergoes medical for AC Milan
- Soccer great George Best's will leaves estate to sister, just a watch for son
- Poultry cull starts at Japan farm hit by bird flu outbreak
- Goetschl wins World Cup super-G race
- Halliburton 4Q profit falls 40 percent due to year-ago gains, but beats analysts' expectations
- Collins returns to Wales squad after reconciling with manager Toshack
- Italy's Prodi scores victory with liberalization measures, refinancing of Afghan mission, analysts say
- Nazi-era German race car on display in New York before auction
- Euro slips against U.S. dollar
- Prominent Iraqi boxer found dead days after his kidnapping off dangerous Baghdad Street
- Prosecutors seek 5-year prison term for Holocaust denier
- Music industry hesitates over ad-funded downloads
- Norwegian government proposes easing ban on embryonic stem cell research
- Costs increase for new Meadowlands stadium
- Red Bull unveils new FB3 race car
- EU justice chief appeals to member nations to introduce prison terms for Holocaust deniers
- Bluesman B.B. King hospitalized in Texas; hospital official says his condition is good
- Kyrgyz president names agriculture minister as new candidate for premier
- Feyenoord announces it will appeal ejection from UEFA Cup
- Goetschl wins World Cup super-G race
- Biographical information on Michel Platini
- Change Is in the Air on `Grey's Anatomy'
- Greece awards euro1.6 billion highway deal to Greek-Spanish consortium
- Microsoft rivals renew call on EU to act on Vista's push into Internet standards
- Brazilian mining giant announces production expansion investments
- Senate confirms Gen. Petraeus as next commander of U.S. forces in Iraq
- Arsenal looking to snap Bolton FA Cup jinx
- Czech president appoints new minister of culture
- Danish capital to host string of cycling world championships
- Ukrainian president signs legislation for privatization of telecom giant Ukrtelekom
- Police: Fugitive Took Singer Gayle's Bus
- Former CFO who helped with probe asks for no jail time in Cendant case
- Sandvik says it agreed to buy Diamond Innovations for undisclosed sum
- DaimlerChrysler sells aviation subsidiary
- World of entertainment excited about Obama, but many biding their time on endorsement
- Hungary's prime minister says he "learned the lesson" from leaked speech which led to riots
- Bush says `I'm the decision-maker' about sending troops to Iraq
- New home sales plunge by largest amount in 16 years
- Bush says `I'm the decision-maker' about sending troops to Iraq
- Gibraltar rejected as UEFA member, Montenegro included
- Goetschl wins on Olympic course with Dorfmeister's old skis
- Hungarian ice dancers withdraw from European championships
- Stolen Bigfoot statue found in Washington state _ but his feet are missing
- Obama Excites Entertainment Community
- Goosen, Green share the lead at Qatar Masters
- Winfrey Chooses Sidney Poitier Memoir
- Winfrey breaks long absence of book club with Sidney Poitier book
- House speaker leads congressional fact-finding mission to Baghdad
- CEOs of fastest-growing private companies say acquisition activity to rise
- Oil prices rise above $55 a barrel on cold weather, production cut concerns
- Belgian PM appeals to workers to end strike at Volkswagen plant
- House speaker leads congressional fact-finding mission to Baghdad
- Condition of injured ski jumper Jan Mazoch improving
- Finnish escalator maker Kone says 4th-quarter profit soared
- Argentine goalkeeper Saja set to debut with Brazil's Gremio
- Chen queried over law enforcement failures
- Crosby has become a hot asset
- Platini unseats Johansson for UEFA presidency
- Tottenham handed bye into last 16
- New Jersey loses close one to LA Clippers
- Third set collapse ends Taiwan's tennis dream
- Sidelines
- Four Nations starts in China; English ladies beaten by hosts
- Record broken even before Asian Winter Games start
- Italy aiming to win games at Six Nations
- Yankees set to formalize PRC baseball deal
- Australian team embarrasses an insipid England
- TSMC slumps after lackluster earnings report
- Yen continues slipping after tepid inflation figures
- China goes 'green' to cool economy
- After housing data, Dow drops most in 2 months
- Taiwan economy seen to be headed toward slowdown
- China Airlines inaugurates VIP lounge in Narita airport
- Broadband big in Asia-Pacific
- Norwegian ombudsman tells Apple to change iTunes or face the music
- Mobile phone sales hit record one billion in Q4
- Glacier-speed WTO talks set to creep forward
- Making newsprint the fashion
- Pearls again becoming a 'must-have' accessory
- The U.S. anti-surge surge
- The hidden cost of free trips to Israel
- From class rings to crass things
- 'New way forward' for President Bush
- Who is Mr. Medvedev?
- Flag fever takes hold of Australia on national day
- Big Easy looks to recovery guru
- U.S. fretting over rusty pipes
- Hamas battered but unbroken a year after victory
- In Brief
- Customs staff freed from jail in Myanmar
- NATO believes it might have killed senior Taliban leader and his deputies
- Suicide bomber kills security guard and self in Pakistani capital
- Soldier, rebel killed as India celebrates
- Chinese premier will visit Japan in April, Beijing says
- In Brief
- Bomb kills 15 in attack on pet fair in Baghdad
- Kyrgyz leader nominates prime minister candidate
- U.N. agency says corporations offering help
- Unions, government talks on Guinea strikes continue as death toll rises to at least 60
- Army lifts curfew in Lebanon after sectarian clashes
- In Brief
- Center for Disease Control to ban TB patients from long-haul flights
- Suspects in armored car heist deny allegations against them
- MOI to act on child abuse legislation
- CGJ ruling upholds ban on broadcast of 'sexual' messages
- MOJ contemplates call for immunity petition
- Clinics searched for signs of drug scam
- Fans celebrate country's ace tennis players
- KMT chairman promises to step down if indicted
- President says time, conditions ripe for a new Constitution
- U.S. boosts troops, plans more aid for Afghanistan
- African drug smugglers executed in Singapore
- Former policeman sentenced to life for kidnapping, murder
- Ex-leaders, Chen agree to forum on democracy
- Chen paints fund dispute as karma
- Chen undersocre resolve to promote Taiwan indentity
- Another Wang member questioned for financial scandal
- Chan and Chuan return to warm welcom
- Venezuela joins Cuba in search for Gulf of Mexico oil
- Halliburton 4Q profit falls 40 percent due to year-ago gains, but beats analysts' expectations
- German prosecutors seek 5-year prison term for Holocaust denier
- South Africa reaches 131-5 in replay to Pakistan's 157
- Ronaldo undergoes medical for AC Milan
- Belarusian leader threatens new duties on Russian oil
- Music industry hesitates over ad-funded downloads
- B.B. King Hospitalized in Texas
- London's FTSE-100 index down 41.3 points at 6,228.0
- Cyprus' Church leader welcomes centuries-old icons repatriated from the U.S.
- Fashion to Debate Issue of Skinny Models
- Brazilian striker Diego moves to Portugal's Nacional da Madeira
- Catholic Diocese in US to settle sex abuse claims
- Chip maker Conexant stock drops on weak forecast, Merrill Lynch rating cut to neutral
- Beckenbauer gets elected to FIFA executive
- Treasury chief Paulson: Bush's budget will seek savings in Medicare
- Greek sprinter Thanou to return to competition next month, says lawyer
- From Platoche to Mr. President, Platini keeps success as his trademark
- Judge rules Jackson violated his probation
- Examining the Path to YouTube Stardom
- Wall Street lower as economic reports cast doubt on interest rates
- England managers worried over Champions League changes
- Bush says `I'm the decision-maker' about sending troops to Iraq
- Fashion to Debate Issue of Skinny Models
- Meier edges Kostner to take slim lead in women's short program at Europeans
- Pikus-Pace wins skeleton world championship gold
- Caterpillar 4Q profit rises as high costs offset strong sales
- New factional fighting forces Hamas to scale back anniversary celebration
- South Africa reaches 131-5 in replay to Pakistan's 157
- Mexican taco chain to open restaurants in China
- Russian oil giant Lukoil awards McDermott subsidiary contract for Caspian Sea pipeline
- Britain considers winding on clocks, moving closer to Europe
- Judge rules Jackson violated his probation
- The sound of music on Broadway mixed with the sound of snacking
- High-tech manufacturer Honeywell 4Q profit, revenue each rise 14 percent
- Mexican president calls border wall with United States "offensive"
- Meier edges Kostner to take slim lead in women's short program at Europeans
- Porsche says 1st-half earnings soared, boosted by stake in VW
- First Person: Auditioning for 'Idol'
- BMW says 2006 sales rose 5 percent
- European markets end lower
- Jasper Johns Opens at National Gallery
- Italian oil company Eni announces new discovery in Angola
- Canada apologizes, compensates torture victim Arar $10.5 million
- Socialist presidential candidate says France must 'open its arms' to all races
- IRA dissidents reject offer of talks with Sinn Fein leader Adams
- Britain considers winding on clocks, moving closer to Europe
- Brazilian mining giant announces production expansion investments
- New factional fighting forces Hamas to scale back anniversary celebration
- Platini defeats incumbent Johansson to become UEFA chief
- Head of Iraqi army: U.S. troops will be able to withdraw by 2008
- On Broadway, to Eat or Not to Eat
- Ted Nugent Denies Immigrant Reference
- On Broadway, to Eat or Not to Eat
- Leaked report details corruption allegations at U.N. weather agency
- Digital intimacy: Clinton conducts her president campaign debut as a 'conversation' online
- New home sales plunge by largest amount since 1990
- Ronaldo undergoes medical for AC Milan
- Canada apologizes, compensates torture victim Arar $10.5 million
- Rocker Ted Nugent denies making immigrant reference while performing at Texas governor's ball
- Sen. Joe Biden to kick off presidential campaign Wednesday
- Labels Cautious Over Ad-Funded Songs
- Miller aims to qualify for slalom in bid to break worlds gold medal record
- Maine lawmakers protest U.S. law to modify driver's licenses for national identification system
- Pikus-Pace wins skeleton world championship gold
- Bomb strikes animal market in central Baghdad, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens
- Gazprom says deals with Belarus, Ukraine will halt disruptions to Europe; EU regulator advises caution
- Catholic Diocese in US sets aside $12M to settle sex abuse claims
- Lula demands action from rich countries in global trade talks
- First Person: Auditioning for 'Idol'
- The sound of music on Broadway mixed with the sound of snacking
- Examining the Path to YouTube Stardom
- Defense chief says congressional resolution `emboldens the enemy' in Iraq
- First Person: Auditioning for this season's 'American Idol'
- Oil prices rise above $55 a barrel on OPEC production cut concerns, cold weather
- Ford rolls out updated versions of Escape, Mercury Mariner
- National Gallery exhibit explores Jasper Johns' early career
- Defense chief says congressional resolution `emboldens the enemy' in Iraq
- Destiny -- or luck-- picks family for the first overnight stay at Cinderella Castle
- New factional fighting kills at least 14 in Gaza Strip, marring Hamas celebration
- Socialist candidate tricked into new blunder by imitator
- Nasdaq says it won't raise offer for London Stock Exchange before bid deadline
- Defense chief says congressional resolution `emboldens the enemy' in Iraq
- Brazil to play at Maracana again after 7 years
- Colombian Artists Rescue Coca Heritage
- Defense chief says congressional resolution `emboldens the enemy' in Iraq
- Parents worry Asperger's kids could be stigmatized by stabbing
- Colombian prosecutors investigate army colonel for links to far-right paramilitaries
- Canada apologizes, compensates torture victim Arar $10.5 million
- Brazil to play at Maracana again after 7 years
- Sundance Offers Broad Menu of Highlights
- From dogs to buskers to zombies, Sundance offers broad menu of highlights
- Oil prices settle above $55 a barrel on OPEC production cut concerns, cold weather
- Bartiromo Did Nothing Wrong, Says CNBC
- Jurors shown video of former Coke worker taking documents
- Dollar rises against major currencies after U.S. factory orders report
- Asafa Powell's first race of year in Jamaica this weekend
- Mistrial After Lawyer Falters at Closing
- Scientist Develops Caffeinated Doughnuts
- CNBC defends financial anchor Maria Bartiromo as questions arise in her reporting
- Turkey joins next phase of U.S. fighter jet program
- Beckham Plays a Prince in New Disney Ad
- Church Hosts 'Porn and Pancakes' Event
- Bartiromo Did Nothing Wrong, Says CNBC
- Drunk Man Goes for Unexpected Train Ride
- New factional fighting kills 12 in Gaza Strip, marring Hamas celebration
- Cuban salsa star Isaac Delgado leaves Cuba, makes US new home
- Endurance race has become all-star event
- Head of Iraqi army: U.S. troops will be able to withdraw by 2008
- Drunk Man Goes for Unexpected Train Ride
- Exhibit Looks at Balenciaga's Legacy
- Defense chief says congressional resolution `emboldens the enemy' in Iraq
- Dortmund upsets Bayern as Bundesliga returns from winter break
- Delobel, Schoenfelder hold on to win European ice dancing title
- Judge pushes Nacchio prosecutors to turn over evidence
- Texas, Oklahoma Take Miss America Prelim
- New factional fighting kills 13 in Gaza Strip, marring Hamas celebration
- Copper gives up gains on profit-taking; Gold off on rising dollar
- Bundesliga soccer summaries
- US museum exhibit looks at legacy of Balenciaga's designs
- Ex-Computer Associates financial chief gets 7 months prison, 7 months home detention
- Ronaldo undergoes medical for AC Milan
- Venezuela considers expropriating CANTV, official says
- U.S. House Speaker leads congressional fact-finding mission to Baghdad
- New factional fighting kills 13 in Gaza Strip, marring Hamas celebration
- Review: `Epic Movie'
- No Bail for Yoko Ono's Former Driver
- Delobel, Schoenfelder win European ice dancing title; Meier leads women's event
- Argentina eases ban on revealing state secrets in Dirty War cases
- Federal judge rejects US state settlement with insurance company over homeowner claims
- Venezuela considers expropriating CANTV, official says
- Ecuadorean president wants to name another woman as defense minister
- Prince Charles Arrives in Philadelphia
- Truck manufacturer Freightliner announces up to 1,180 layoffs at U.S. plant
- Delobel, Schoenfelder win European ice dancing title; Meier leads women's event
- Saudi ambassador says U.S., Iraq should agree before troop withdrawal
- US state approves German company RWE's plan to spin off American Water
- Rahman in talks to fight Sam in May
- Church Hosts 'Porn and Pancakes' Event
- Interior minister warns Egyptians against using Internet to jeopardize national security
- Teacher Reassigned for Anatomy Drawings
- Man Zaps Wife's Grandma After Dispute
- Smithfield, union battle over prospect for organizing election
- Genetech slips after warning about stroke risk in blindness treatment
- U.S. Congress' resolution opposing Iraq buildup `emboldens the enemy,' Pentagon chief says
- Federal judge rejects US state settlement with insurance company over homeowner claims
- Former Arkansas Gov. Huckabee to set up committee for president
- AP Exclusive: Michael Jackson is back in the U.S.; next stop, Japan
- Snedeker expands his lead, and his gallery
- Man Zaps Wife's Grandma After Dispute
- Palestinian fighting kills 13 in the Gaza Strip
- Stewart yearns for Daytona victory _ in 24-hour race.
- Beijing salvages 2 temples from 2008 Olympics building boom
- Beijing salvages 2 temples from 2008 Olympics building boom
- Bomb strikes animal market in Baghdad, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens
- Canada apologizes, compensates deportation victim
- Madrid's Prado Museum unveils largest Tintoretto show in 70 years
- Experts debate growing reality of having to keep North Korea stable
- Expectations low as top WTO powers meet for first time since July
- House of Representatives leader's Baghdad visit sends Bush a foreign policy message
- Mich. Mobile Home With 66 Pets Condemned
- Bush proposes budget increase for ocean conservation programs
- Mich. Mobile Home With 66 Pets Condemned
- Snedeker expands his lead, and his gallery
- Teacher Reassigned for Anatomy Drawings
- Designer Collections Play With Androgyny
- California likely to drop state charges against investigator in Hewlett-Packard case
- Bartiromo Did Nothing Wrong, Says CNBC
- US man sentenced in Microsoft fraud case
- Family of man sues auto dealership after he committed suicide during contest
- Taiwanese spy scandal raises specter of China gaining access to sophisticated U.S. weapons
- Stolen Bigfoot Statue Found, Sans Feet
- International Monetary Fund approves $257.7 million standby loan for Peru
- Tom Waits settles German lawsuit over alleged soundalike
- Family of man sues auto dealership after he committed suicide during contest
- Funk shoots 65 to take Turtle Bay lead
- Funk shoots 65 to take Turtle Bay lead
- U.S. congressional leader Pelosi heads congressional fact-finding mission to Baghdad
- Jesse James to pay fine for violating air quality law
- Williams routs Sharapova, wins eighth Grand Slam title
- 'Passionate' Fireman Charged With Arson
- Australian Open Women's Champions
- Federal judge rejects US state settlement with insurance company over homeowner claims
- US House of Representatives leader's Baghdad visit sends Bush a foreign policy message
- Williams routs Sharapova, wins eighth Grand Slam title
- Williams routs Sharapova, wins eighth Grand Slam title
- Mich. Mobile Home With 66 Pets Condemned
- Australian Open Road
- Australian Open Head-to-Head
- Australian Open Lopsided Women's Finals
- Church Hosts 'Porn and Pancakes' Event
- Women's Grand Slam Unseeded Finalists
- Women's Lowest Ranked Grand Slam Singles Champions
- Washington fend off Detroit to stay in front in East
- Williams routs Sharapova, wins eighth Grand Slam title
- Williams routs Sharapova, wins eighth Grand Slam title
- Malaysia's ruling coalition fights to avert 'empty' victory in state by-election
- Malaysia's ruling coalition fights to avert 'empty' victory in state by-election
- Maria Sharapova's Worst Losses
- Fritsche rebound goal lifts Columbus over Buffalo
- Tom Waits Settles Advertising Lawsuit
- Tom Waits Settles Advertising Lawsuit
- Tom Waits settles German lawsuit over alleged soundalike
- Fritsche rebound goal lifts Columbus over Buffalo
- Tom Waits Settles Advertising Lawsuit
- Williams routs Sharapova, wins eighth Grand Slam title
- Williams routs Sharapova, wins eighth Grand Slam title
- Williams routs Sharapova, wins eighth Grand Slam title
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she does not like being only woman on top US court
- Deadly H5N1 virus confirmed in western Japan bird flu outbreak
- Deadly H5N1 virus confirmed in western Japan bird flu outbreak
- Cambodian court sentences 90-year-old Taiwanese to 10 years in jail for drug trafficking
- Australian Open Multiple Champions
- Playing the favorite: Federer holds perfect record against upstart Gonzalez
- Canada apologizes, compensates deportation victim
- Fla. Teen Gets $35K in Topless Lawsuit
- Williams routs Sharapova, wins eighth Grand Slam title
- Williams routs Sharapova, wins eighth Grand Slam title
- Northrop-EADS threatens to withdraw bid for US Air Force contract, leaving only Boeing
- Australian Open Show Court Schedule
- Pakistan recalls Afridi and Nazir for one-day series against South Africa
- Pakistan recalls Afridi and Nazir for one-day series against South Africa
- Intel, IBM separately reveal transistor breakthrough
- Pentagon chief says congressional resolution condemning Iraq troop buildup 'emboldens the enemy'
- Bangkok's new airport operating without international safety certificate: manager
- Police search Paloma over gas leak death in 2005
- China looks to duplicate Asian Summer Games success on ice, snow
- Deadly H5N1 virus confirmed in southern Japan bird flu outbreak
- 'Monster Garage' Host to Pay Fine
- Bryan brothers win second straight Australian Open doubles title
- 'Monster Garage' Host James to Pay Fine
- Rising Russian player Pavlyuchenkova adds Australian Open juniors title to her record
- Windies skipper Lara wins toss, asks India to bat first
- Windies skipper Lara wins toss, asks India to bat first
- ECB's Trichet: Euro-zone economy set to grow around 2 percent
- Prince Charles Begins Weekend U.S. Trip
- Scientist Develops Caffeinated Doughnuts
- Williams routs Sharapova, wins eighth Grand Slam title
- Bangladesh's first women's cricket tournament begins
- Bangladesh's first women's cricket tournament begins
- South Africa ends first innings 183 all out
- Byggmark takes lead after opening run of men's slalom
- Kerry says U.S. 'a sort of international pariah'
- North Korea denies cooperating with Iran in nuclear development
- Bill Gates: Warren Buffett not micromanaging his US$30 billion donation
- Washington fend off Detroit to stay in front in East
- Fritsche rebound goal lifts Columbus over Buffalo
- Talks resume over planned British Airways cabin crew strike
- U.S. jury finds Broadcom did not infringe on rival Qualcomm's patents
- Rapper Young Buck Arrested in Nashville
- Meeting of WTO powers fails to make breakthrough in trade talks
- U.N. secretary-general tours Congo on first African trip
- China women get aid from Germany, adding consultant, physical trainer
- Goetschl takes another win at San Sicario
- Volkswagen workers in Brussels call off wildcat strike
- Kimmitt: U.S. economy in '07 to be marked by job creation, moderate inflation
- Merkel calls for fight against German far-right party
- Teichmann, Kowalczyk win classic style races
- Sweden kicks off 300th anniversary celebrations for famed scientist Linnaeus
- Former German official defends foreign minister over case of ex-Guantanamo inmate
- India vs West Indies scores
- Brazil's Santos signs midfielder Pedrinho
- Teichmann, Kowalczyk win classic style races
- Byggmark makes a big mark in slalom
- Palmeiras signs Brazilian striker Alemao from Japanese club
- Tendulkar strikes form before Windies strike back
- Tendulkar strikes form before Windies strike back
- Merkel calls for fight against German far-right party
- Goetschl takes another win at San Sicario
- Asashoryu denies involvement in match fixing
- Asashoryu denies involvement in match fixing
- French Socialist presidential candidate decries ruling conservative party's tactics
- French Socialist presidential candidate decries ruling conservative party's tactics
- Byggmark wins first World Cup event
- U.S. congressional delegation meets President Musharraf in Pakistan
- U.S. congressional delegation meets President Musharraf in Pakistan
- Brazilian striker Derlei moves to Portugal's Benfica
- Sweden kicks off 300th anniversary celebrations for famed scientist Linnaeus
- Blackburn beats Luton 4-0 in FA Cup fourth round
- YouTube co-founder says site will begin sharing revenue with users in coming months
- Hawaii, Neb. Win in Miss America Prelim
- YouTube co-founder says site will begin sharing revenue with users in coming months
- Tributes paid to Anglo-Zulu War expert David Rattray slain at South African lodge
- Goetschl wins again and moves atop overall standings
- Bush chides Democrats for being reflexively partisan
- Bush chides Democrats for being reflexively partisan
- Ascoli signs Soncin and Centi
- Byggmark wins first World Cup event, takes lead in slalom standings
- YouTube co-founder says site will begin sharing revenue with users in coming months
- Kostner wins woman's title at Europeans
- French Socialist presidential candidate decries ruling conservative party's tactics
- Nigeria ruling party launches presidential campaign ahead of crucial elections
- YouTube co-founder says site will begin sharing revenue with users in coming months
- Singapore defeats Malaysia 5-4 on penalties
- Singapore defeats Malaysia 5-4 on penalties
- Meeting of WTO powers fails to make breakthrough in trade talks
- Kostner wins woman's title at Europeans
- Germany's Merkel, Jordanian king urge progress now on Middle East peace
- Bolivia state oil company president resigns
- Byggmark wins first World Cup event, takes lead in slalom standings
- Suicide car bomb strikes market in mainly Shiite district in Baghdad, killing 13 people, police say
- EEC Elite is Pinoy's one-stop shop in Taiwan, says service company
- Church leaders back reforms on deployment of household helpers
- MECO, DOLE set up manpower registry
- Poet's Corner
- A time for reflection
- Family club brings joy to 1,400 kids
- In Brief
- Accused coup plotters granted jail furloughs
- Endangered buffalo now flourishing again
- Police probe killing of five activists; security forces blamed
- Nigeria warned against trying to rescue hostages
- Military and MILF rebels clash
- Bush commends Arroyo efforts at cracking down on Abu Sayyaf
- ADB funds project to save marine life
- Pinoy Text Club
- Love will prevail in the end
- Former helper is now her own boss
- BRAZIL Carnival is a growing attraction for tourists
- Suns and Bucks moving in opposite directions
- Platini selection welcomed but doubts quickly raised
- Bryans jubilant after grabbing Open doubles
- Sharapova says she'll never forget thrashing in final
- Sidelines
- Snedeker enjoying the ride, leads Buick by three
- NHL finds its strength to be a curse
- Pakistan hurting in final test
- In Brief
- Chinese speech contest shows fun side of pigs
- Events
- Theater
- Concerts
- Museums
- Galleries
- Experts wonder if Sri Lanka can end its civil war
- Guineans pledge not to forget brutal repression
- New Auschwitz director leads mission to modernize
- Taiwan spy case raises U.S. fears of PRC espionage
- President Bush's bid to remain relevant
- Henry Blodget, big pal of the little investor
- West Wing drama unfolds at Libby's trial
- In Brief
- Royal reporter jailed for hacking into palace phone systems in UK
- Suspected rebels kill cop as Thai leader tours area
- Sri Lanka sinks three rebel boats to foil port attack
- Conte agrees to appoint new premier
- Suicide car bomb strikes market in Shiite district
- U.N.'s Ban arrives in Kinshasa
- Apology offered to Canada torture victim by Harper
- In Brief
- Vice president calls for attention to growing child abuse problem
- Reform of 'special allowances' law urged
- Iran group claims Tehran has thousands of Iraq-based agents
- Bush OKs force against Iranians in Iraq
- Violence continues in Gaza City
- Popular starlet remains in coma after car crash
- Education minister to stay, Su says
- Taiwan identity key to 2008 poll, Chen says
- Violence stemming from debt-collection should be brought under control
- War opponents say rally will start movement to bring US troops home
- Kostner wins woman's title at Europeans
- Lagat waves the flag in first win as American athlete
- Luzzati, Italian set designer and Oscar-nominated director of animated movies, dies
- Goetschl dominating speed races
- Man convicted of taping Michael Jackson serves sentence in luxury
- Samuels, Lara lift Windies to three-wicket victory over India
- Samuels, Lara lift Windies to three-wicket victory over India
- Senegalese police shoot tear gas, detain opposition leader
- Juventus draws 1-1 at Spezia
- War opponents say rally will start movement to bring US troops home
- South Africa reaches 36-2 in search of 161 to win third test
- British prime minister suggests world trade and climate control deals within reach
- Rangers and Hearts draw 0-0
- Kostner wins woman's title at Europeans
- Palander's slalom skis stolen between runs
- Juventus draws 1-1 at Spezia
- Kuranyi lifts Schalke into first place in Bundesliga
- War opponents say rally will start movement to bring US troops home
- South Africa reaches 36-2 in search of 161 to win third test
- Young Iranians warn pressure could strengthen hard-liners
- Saturday's Bundesliga summaries
- Leading Bundesliga Scorers
- Kachkar watches from stands as Marseille slumps to 2-0 loss at Le Mans
- Shani Davis wins men's 1000-meter at Heerenveen World Cup meet
- Senegalese police shoot tear gas, detain opposition leader
- Oscar-Nominated Director Luzzati Dies
- Merkel calls for fight against German far-right party
- Pope again defends traditional family, says marriage of man and woman is indissoluble bond
- Gates: Saudi Arabia won't grow unless women given more of a role
- Christensen, who innovated art with spray gun, dies at 64
- Mancini denies Chelsea interest
- Panathinaikos beats Panionios 2-0 in Greek league; Ninis youngest scorer ever
- French far-right leader Le Pen predicts a surprise in 1st round of presidential race
- France's Socialist Party expels politician after uproar over comments about black players
- Serie A Summaries
- Juventus draws 1-1 at Spezia
- Stewart aiming for first Daytona 24-hour win
- English Scoring Leaders
- English Soccer Summaries
- Tenor Licitra Does Double Duty at Met
- English Soccer Capsules
- Tenor Licitra Does Double Duty at Met
- Clinton says Democrats must have `trust and confidence' on security
- Tenor Salvatore Licitra takes on both "Cav" and "Pag" at Met
- Melinda Gates takes on a public role in the high profile world of her billionaire husband
- Staehli wins second world championship skeleton title after 13 years
- Composer Delays 'Doctor Atomic Symphony'
- Composer delays Carnegie Hall premiere of 'Doctor Atomic Symphony'
- Premier League teams have good day in FA Cup fourth round
- Prince Charles Begins Weekend U.S. Trip
- Composer Delays 'Doctor Atomic Symphony'
- Parents want religious exemption for newborn blood tests
- Former Cheney aide parts curtain on media manipulation tactics
- Melinda Gates takes on a public role in the high profile world of her billionaire husband
- Atletico draws Santander 1-1 in Spanish league
- Oman and United Arab Emirates advance to the the final of the Gulf Cup
- Oman beats Bahrain to advance to the final of the Gulf Cup
- Audit report alleges corruption at U.N. weather agency
- Zdzislaw Rurarz, ambassador who defected from Poland to protest martial law, dies at 76
- Portugal defeats Morocco 16-15 in rugby World Cup qualifying playoff
- Krog scores winner, Rangers win 3-1 to hand Flyers 9th straight loss
- Palander's slalom skis stolen between runs
- Army's storied air ambulance unit disbands
- Lazio beats Palermo 3-0 in the Serie A; Juventus draws 1-1 at Spezia in the Serie B
- Serie A Summaries
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Baros scores for Lyon as French champion's winless run extends to four
- German seeks Weston mayor's post
- Urios scores seven goals for Spain to qualify for worlds quarterfinals
- Miss Hawaii, Nebraska Win Preliminaries
- Tenor Licitra Does Double Duty at Met
- Lazio beats Palermo 3-0 in the Serie A; Juventus draws 1-1 at Spezia in the Serie B
- Composer Delays 'Doctor Atomic Symphony'
- Oscar-Nominated Director Luzzati Dies
- 'Monster Garage' Host James to Pay Fine
- Rapper Young Buck Arrested in Nashville
- Prince Charles Begins Weekend U.S. Trip
- Middle America meets celebrity glitter as tens of thousands march against war
- Ecuadorean president denies seeking dictatorship through constituent assembly
- Bartiromo Did Nothing Wrong, Says CNBC
- Madrid loses 1-0 at Villarreal in Spanish league
- Jesse James to pay fine for violating air quality law
- 'Monster Garage' Host to Pay Fine
- Spanish Soccer Standings
- Uruguayan ex-dictator released from hospital to house arrest
- Erdei stops Santiago for 7th defense of WBO light heavyweight title
- 'Monster Garage' Host James to Pay Fine
- James Bond gets past Chinese censors but faces box office hurdles
- Senegalese police shoot tear gas, detain opposition leader
- Krog scores winner, Rangers win 3-1 to hand Flyers 9th straight loss
- Nigeria ruling party launches presidential campaign ahead of crucial elections
- Buckle, Snedeker tied at Torrey with Woods lurking
- Goosen and two Australians share third-round lead at Qatar Masters
- Young Iranians warn pressure could strengthen hard-liners
- Tens of thousands, including celebrities, march in Washington to protest Iraq war
- Netherlands extradites Dutch national linked to attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq
- WTO powers fail to make breakthrough in trade talks
- Montoya grabs lead in Daytona 24-hour race
- Marcia Wallace Honored by Cancer Center
- Police: Bomb blast wounds 7 people in Bangladeshi capital
- New American institution studies the science behind spirituality
- Forget the war, Afghan children: Join the circus!
- Trade in human eggs thrives as infertile couples travel the world seeking donors
- Winners at the 29th Top Ten Chinese Gold Songs Award
- Cancer center honors Marcia Wallace with Gilda Radner Courage Award
- Forget the war, Afghan children: Join the circus!
- Washington wakes up to global warming as scientists prepare to issue new climate report
- Utah's Kirilenko out with sprained ankle
- U.S. congressional delegation meets President Musharraf in Pakistan
- Barbaro has procedure on right hind leg
- Prince Charles Begins Weekend U.S. Trip
- Legacy of Al Capone spurned by Chicago officials, loved by tourists seeking piece of mob past
- 3 Years for Pot-Running Ariz. Granny
- In Vietnam _ and across developing world _ cell phones play vital role in fueling growth
- In Vietnam _ and across developing world _ cell phones play vital role in fueling growth
- Pot-Running Arizona Granny Gets 3 Years
- T. Dibaba breaks her own 5,000-meter indoor record
- Leo Ku bags biggest prize of Hong Kong music awards season
- Montoya's team leads Daytona race
- Barbaro has procedure on right hind leg
- Reports: Japan's health minister calls women 'birth-giving machines'
- B.B. King Released, Back to 'Old Self'
- Funk maintains lead in Turtle Bay Championship
- President attends Alfalfa Club dinner
- Move over machismo, women defense ministers new trend in South America
- Author Delves Into India's Underworld
- Germany's No. 1 keeper Rottenberg injured, damaging World Cup prospects
- Germany's No. 1 keeper Rottenberg injured, damaging World Cup prospects
- 'Padre Nuestro' Wins Top Sundance Honors
- In Vietnam _ and across developing world _ cell phones play vital role in fueling growth
- 'Padre Nuestro' Tops at Sundance
- Droves of Chinese set to travel abroad for Lunar New Year
- Tens of thousands, including celebrities, march in Washington to protest Iraq war
- Malaysia's ruling coalition heads for easy by-election win as opposition boycotts
- Malaysia's ruling coalition heads for easy by-election win as opposition boycotts
- Irish jockey seriously injured in race fall
- Police Search for Missing Beauty Queen
- Malaysia's leader says he refuses to be ruffled by 'ridicule'
- Hall of Fame goalie Worsley dies
- Thai police recruit pet dogs to bolster thin ranks of bomb sniffing canine squad
- Thai police recruit pet dogs to bolster thin ranks of bomb sniffing canine squad
- Thai police recruit pet dogs to bolster thin ranks of bomb-sniffing canine squad
- Thai police recruit pet dogs to bolster thin ranks of bomb-sniffing canine squad
- Sharapova moves on to Tokyo after resounding loss in Melbourne final
- Shanghai mayor says all misappropriated funds recovered in pension scandal
- Krog scores winner, Rangers win 3-1 to hand Flyers 9th straight loss
- Bird flu blamed for deaths of 31 birds in western Japan
- Warm weather teams face a rough time in Asian ice hockey
- Final Miss America Preliminary Wraps Up
- Hornets down Jazz 94-83
- Final Miss America Preliminary Wraps Up
- Ganassi cars out front at Daytona race
- 'Padre,' Cusack Film Tops at Sundance
- Animal lovers rescue 200 abandoned dogs, cats in flood-hit Malaysian state
- Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan presented France's highest civilian award
- Sri Lanka opposition lawmakers defect to government
- Sri Lanka opposition lawmakers defect to government
- Germany and China draw 0-0; Rottenberg suffers injury
- Embezzlement probe may force Taiwan's opposition leader to avoid presidential poll
- Australia beats Netherlands 5-4 in opening test match
- Japan's health minister criticized for calling women 'birth-giving machines'
- Prince Charles to Make NYC Appearance
- Dog Reunited With Family After 6 Years
- Sinn Fein members gather for historic conference to back Northern Ireland police
- Iraq and its neighbors _ a delicate minuet seen key to success
- Forget the war, Afghan children: Join the circus!
- US Treasury official arrives in Beijing for financial talks with North Korea
- Nepal's leading female pro-democracy activist dies at 78
- Sinn Fein members gather for historic conference to back Northern Ireland police
- Philippine officials, Muslim rebels meet to prevent clashes that could endanger talks
- Iranian official: Tehran received letter from U.S. aimed at resolving 'current case' between two countries
- 4 arrested in clashes with police in Madrid suburb
- South Africa adds just 40 runs in session for loss of two wickets
- United States and England draw 1-1; Germany 0, China 0
- Australian Open Road
- Dog Reunites With Family After 6 Years
- Australian Open Men's Champions
- Australian Open Head-to-Head
- Adams asks Sinn Fein members to back Northern Ireland police
- Melting ice means global warming report all wet, say some experts who warn it'll be even worse
- Men's Grand Slam Titles Without Losing A Set
- Australian Open Consecutive Titles
- Moelgg posts fastest time in opening leg of slalom
- 2007 Australian Open Champions
- Kildow wins World Cup super-G in Italy
- U.N. secretary-general pays homage to slain U.N. troops in Congo
- Adams asks Sinn Fein members to back Northern Ireland police
- Australia beats Netherlands 5-4 in opening test match
- Australia beats Netherlands 5-4 in opening test match
- American firefighter gets Bruce Willis's jaw in Indian hospital
- Catholic bishops say Philippines cannot afford another fraud-tainted election
- Svartedal, Kuitunen win cross-country World Cup sprint events
- Swordsmen, women on the verge and fairy tale focus of favorites for best picture at Spanish Oscars
- U.N. secretary-general pays homage to slain U.N. troops in Congo
- China opens 6th Asian Winter Games
- Case of Al-Jazeera journalist accused of endangering Egypt's national interest to go to trial
- Williams, Gonzalez big movers in rankings
- German soccer league president Werner Hackmann dies at age 59
- China opens 6th Asian Winter Games
- Kildow wins on course she crashed on at Olympics
- Irish jockey dies from race fall injuries
- Irish jockey dies from race fall injuries
- South Africa defeats Pakistan by five wickets
- Poll: Conservative Sarkozy's presidential campaign better-run; Socialist rival closer to voters
- Gonzalez, Hollins looking to help Yomiuri
- Gonzalez, Hollins looking to help Yomiuri
- Byggmark wins second World Cup slalom within 24 hours
- Gathering of world's rich and powerful wraps up with appeal to help world's poor
- Deutsche Telekom cuts 2007 outlook, citing competition and exchange rates
- Celebrities Pack D.C. War Protest
- Miss America Also Making Fans Out of Men
- Byggmark wins second World Cup slalom within 24 hours
- Several hundred Russian ultranationalists hold rally in central Moscow
- Prince, Kallis guide South Africa to five-wicket win
- Talks resume over planned British Airways cabin crew strike
- Opportunity lost, and then match: Gonzalez settles for Australian Open runner-up status
- Federer beats Gonzalez for 10th Grand Slam title
- Kildow wins on course she crashed on at Olympics
- Byggmark wins second World Cup slalom within 24 hours
- Huge development and arena project spawn fear, hope in residential area of New York City
- Kildow puts crash behind her with win on Olympic course
- Texas immigration debate intensified in Bush's absence
- Likhovtseva, Nestor win first mixed doubles Grand Slam at Australian Open
- Socialist presidential candidate to wrap up get-out-the-vote tour of French Caribbean
- Thailand downs Vietnam to book place in ASEAN soccer final
- Mourinho says he's staying at Chelsea
- Von Hohenlohe breaks leg in World Cup slalom
- Egypt scoffs at new 7 wonders of the world contest
- Court orders paper closed for 3 days for publishing 'indecent' photos of Saddam granddaughter
- Byggmark wins second World Cup slalom within 24 hours
- Prodi: Italian govt pushing ahead with plan to give unmarried couples legal rights
- Joubert looking good ahead of world championships
- Tension on the rise between Kurds, Turkmen and Arabs over Kirkuk's fate
- Serb official: U.N. envoy for Kosovo should wait to present plan until new Cabinet formed
- Cheney says he will not speak ill of another Republican _ except for anti-war Sen. Chuck Hagel
- Kansas' Democrat Gov. Sebelius garners national attention in midst of GOP state
- Shot, refrigerated duck dodges death again
- Chelsea beats Forest 3-0 to reach last 16 of FA Cup
- Goosen eagles 18th, wins Qatar Masters by one stroke
- Title repeat looks doubtful for cold Heat
- Snedeker smiles through the bogeys and birdies
- Lara guides West Indies to one-day win over India
- Australia hangs on to outlast New Zealand
- Lysacek hits quad to win U.S. title
- Federer grabs 10th Grand Slam title
- Sidelines
- Crosby shows his style in victory
- Leave Ronaldinho alone, Barcelona coach requests
- Rooney wins one for United
- Caesar Park Kenting joins EIHR
- Valentine's Day dining at Westin
- Mark Lover's Day at Sunworld Dynasty
- Leon HaToT opens shop at Regent
- Lunar New Year feast at Naruwan
- Happy Hour & Liquid Buffet at Regent
- RDEC reports 2006 achievements
- OOCL wins 100% compliance of Green Flag Incentive Plan
- Yang Ming, partners improve East Mediterranean service
- Maersk to optimise network services in North America
- Samskip to boost box business in Zeebrugge
- Davos underlines globalization worries
- Music industry looks to new horizons
- U.S. tourism tries to shed negative image
- Windows raises antitrust issues again with Vista
- Mobile phones play vital role in fueling growth
- Huang sees Fountain magazine becoming a collectible
- Late pope 'escaped' from Swiss Guards to go skiing, book reveals
- 'Padre Nuestro,' 'Manda Bala' win top Sundance honors
- Leo Ku bags key music prize
- The hair-splitter in chief
- DPP needs vision, not individualism
- Cubans master art of recycling out of necessity
- Twelve-year-old girl calls her story of having two fathers 'a miracle'
- Sudan tops agenda as Chinese president sets off on key Africa tour
- Bush's decision on Iraq may cause him his reputation
- In Brief
- Bangladesh Islamists appeal against hanging sentence for spate of bombings
- North Korea denies nuclear cooperation
- Malaysia's leader says he refuses to be ruffled by 'ridicule'
- U.S. expresses displeasure over criticism from Japan
- Sri Lankan peace deal thwarted
- Pakistan vigilant as suicide bomb victims are buried
- In Brief
- Mexican officials return guns to Tijuana police
- Shiites mark Ashura with flagellation
- Guinea unions end crippling 8-day strike
- Hamas, Fatah gunmen battle each other in Gaza
- Activists form alliance to save dolphins
- DOH approves injectable filler for lips, skin
- Man refuses to donate blood to save life
- Young actress dies in hospital from severe injuries after crash
- Lin brings museum new perspective on art
- Party caucuses continue to bicker over legislative agenda
- Wang calls on PRC to speed up democratization
- China Rebar acting chair released on NT$8m bail
- Iran issues conflicting signals on atomic centrifuges
- Tens of thousands in U.S. protest against Iraq war
- 'Iron Man' decathlete dies at 73
- Chen says media criticism enables reform
- Place for Asian Iron Man's burial not yet decided
- Central government budget stalled by failure to hold extra session
- Legislative constituencies to be redefined
- Ruling, opposition officials debating on history book changes
- Deutsche Telekom cuts 2007 outlook, citing competition and exchange rates
- Serie A Summaries
- PSV loses for second time in Dutch league
- SAG Awards offer tune-up for top awards as front-runners cruise toward Oscars
- Chelsea beats Forest 3-0 to reach last 16 of FA Cup
- Former Arkansas governor takes first step in bid for GOP presidential nomination
- Arizona border incident takes a political turn
- Lange wins two-man gold with Kuske for second career world title
- Sinn Fein votes to back Northern Ireland police for first time in history
- Ballack defends himself against criticism that Chelsea is wrong club
- Lessons for Media in Obama Case
- Portuguese anti-abortion groups stage march before referendum next month
- Sinn Fein votes to back Northern Ireland police for first time in history
- AC Milan beats Parma 1-0 in Serie A
- Potential new way to help with insomnia
- Bacon uses '6 degrees' notoriety for charity, creating Web site that helps fans help others
- Lange wins two-man gold with Kuske for second career world title
- Sevilla downs Levante 4-2 in Spanish league
- Arizona border incident takes a political turn
- Werder Bremen regains first place with 3-0 win in Bundesliga
- Bolton holds Arsenal to 1-1 draw, Chelsea beats Forest 3-0 in FA Cup
- Pearce accepts role of England under-21 coach
- Bundesliga Soccer Summaries
- Cheyrou sets up two goals in Auxerre's 2-0 win in French league
- Marcheline Bertrand, mother of Angelina Jolie, dies in LA
- Football Not the Only Game for NFL Films
- Iraq and its neighbors _ a delicate minuet seen key to success
- Laporte names five Toulouse backs in squad to face Italy
- Kansas' Democrat Gov. Sebelius garners national attention in midst of GOP state
- Oluympiakos beats OFI 4-1, extends lead in Greek league
- Olympiakos beats OFI 4-1, extends lead in Greek league
- Long wait for Altria's specific plans to divest Kraft shares may be nearing an end
- Italian Soccer Capsules
- Fed meeting, earnings rush to top Wall Street agenda
- Montoya leads team to Daytona endurance victory
- Spoof 'Epic Movie' Tops Box Office
- Imperioli: Tae Kwon Do Changed His Life
- Feds deploying more officers to jails to catch illegal immigrants
- Foppish Elegance Rules Paris Menswear
- Sinn Fein votes to back Northern Ireland police for first time in history
- Barcelona beats Celta 3-1 in Spanish league; Sevilla downs Levante 4-2
- Laporte names five Toulouse backs in squad to face Italy
- Pearce accepts role of England under-21 coach
- Montoya leads team to Daytona endurance victory
- Explosion damages local party headquarters in eastern Kosovo
- Obama Gets Taste of Campaign Coverage
- Sept. 11 first responders who became ill should be on memorial, lawmakers say
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Inter extends winning streak to 14 in Serie A
- Bolivia restricts beef exports after foot-and-mouth outbreak
- Italian Soccer Capsules
- Santa Barbara Festival Honors Will Smith
- Leader Barcelona beats Celta 3-1 in Spanish league; Sevilla downs Levante 4-2
- Spanish Soccer Summaries
- Inter extends winning streak to 14 in Serie A
- Will Smith Honored in Santa Barbara
- Sporting draws 1-1 with Boavista, drops to third in Portuguese league
- Serie A Summaries
- Egyptian authorities to freeze assets of senior Muslim Brotherhood members
- Keita scores twice, Lens draws 3-3 with Saint-Etienne in French league
- Egypt Derides 7 Wonders of World Contest
- 'Epic Movie' Wins Weekend With $19M
- Santos beats Guaratingueta 1-0 to win fifth straight in Sao Paulo state championship
- Egypt scoffs at new 7 wonders of the world contest
- Charles and Camilla Visit New York
- Hamm, Garciaparra help in fight against cancer
- Biden predicts perhaps 20 senators think Bush `headed in the right direction' on Iraq
- Trinidad dominates Windwards as Ganga and Barath lead attack
- Socialist presidential candidate wrapping up get-out-the-vote tour of French Caribbean
- Angelina Jolie's Mother Dies of Cancer
- Sept. 11 first responders who became ill should be on memorial, lawmakers say
- Collymore bowls Barbados into commanding position over host Jamaica
- Advocates hopeful U.S. Congress will ban racial profiling
- Guyana gains edge over Leeward Islands in Carib Beer Series opener
- Story about Obama's youthful schooling offers lessons at start of long campaign
- U.S. House Speaker Pelosi meets Afghan president, U.S. troops
- Sinn Fein votes to back Northern Ireland police for first time in history
- Talks over planned British Airways cabin crew strike to continue
- Australian state leader says he must recycle drinking water because of drought
- Woods extends his PGA Tour streak to 7
- Pakistan boosts security after suicide bomber attacks near Shiite mosque
- Virus in chicken deaths at western Japan farm identified as virulent type of bird flu
- Sept. 11 first responders who became ill should be on memorial, lawmakers say
- Malaysia's ruling coalition scores overwhelming by-election win as opposition boycotts
- 'Volver' wins best picture at Spain's Goya Awards; Penelope Cruz wins best actress
- Japanese stocks lower in early trade, dollar falls vs yen
- Despite Colombian government claim, opium crops persist
- Barbaro has another setback
- As Vietnam plunges into the future, it gets reminder of a difficult past
- Australian PM says falling inflation best possible news for interest rates
- Kids learn to cope with mother's terminal illness
- Researcher: Big bird's tracks reveal a lot about dinos
- Supporters rally for 8 former black militants accused in '71 police killing
- Australia's leader: Iraq pullout would damage US alliance
- Indian Wins 'Big Brother' After Race Row
- Argentina edges Uruguay 1-0 to gain Olympics berth
- Mirren, Baldwin Honored at SAG Awards
- Woods extends his PGA Tour streak to 7
- Charles and Camilla Visit New York
- Clinton wants Bush to clean up situation in Iraq before he leaves office
- Arcelor Mittal executive to meet head of South Korean steelmaker Posco
- High-ranking US senator Biden estimates about 20 percent of Senate backs Bush on Iraq
- Singapore Airlines cuts fuel surcharges after oil price fall
- Challenge system changing tennis
- Aaron Mauger to join Leicester after World Cup
- Prince Charles chats, shoots baskets with New York schoolchildren
- Federer holds back nothing but the tears in Melbourne
- Former Wallaby captain Allan dies aged 80
- 'Volver,' Cruz Win Awards in Spain
- China says 2006 steel output up 18.5 percent despite curbs
- Despite Colombian government claim, opium crops persist
- Saint Laurent Shows Timberlake Influence
- Opera singer in court for refusing to perform with Australian pop star
- Pro-government newspaper, Malaysian blogger agree not to publish news on lawsuit
- Ecuador's economy minister temporarily takes over as defense minister
- Funk wins Turtle Bay Championship by record 11 strokes
- Oscar Favorites Honored at SAG Awards
- Mirren, Whitaker take acting honors, "Little Miss Sunshine" wins
- Hershey, South Korea's Lotte to make chocolate in China
- Poll: Support ratings for Abe's Cabinet fall over scandals
- Virulent bird flu type identified in Japan chicken deaths
- Julie Andrews honored with SAG's lifetime achievement award
- Pro-government newspaper, Malaysian blogger agree not to publish news on lawsuit
- No lock on black voters for Obama
- Shanghai considering law against profanity in public
- Shanghai considering law against profanity in public
- First Roman Catholic priest elected as voting member of Congress dead at 86
- Renowned Indian lyricist O.P. Nayyar dies of heart attack
- US state considers legislation that would forbid anonymous sperm and egg donors
- New York City's Diamond District struggles as industry evolves
- Singapore Airlines, Silk Air cut fuel surcharges after oil price fall
- Philippine shares rise on bargain hunting in PLDT, bank, property stocks
- New Zealand stocks rise amid low holiday volumes
- Smithsonian-Showtime TV Unit in BBC Deal
- Philippine president vows no cheating in May congressional elections
- Oscar Favorites Honored at SAG Awards
- Chinese union aims to set up branches at all major U.S. firms in southern China this year
- US Senate Republican leader is skeptical Iraq resolution will pass
- Prince Charles chats, shoots baskets with New York schoolchildren
- Former US vice president gives Prince Charles environmental award during New York visit
- Canon reports a 16 percent rise in profit for quarter through December
- Canon reports a 16 percent rise in profit for quarter through December
- South Korea to hold talks with US next month on beef dispute, official says
- It's the United States vs. China again _ this time in Four Nations
- Japanese stocks advance, led by Seiyu, Softbank, Nomura, Epson
- Japanese stocks advance, led by Seiyu, Softbank, Nomura, Epson
- Nomura, Japan's top brokerage, says quarterly profit fell 25.7 percent
- Nomura, Japan's top brokerage, says quarterly profit fell 25.7 percent
- Dollar rises against yen amid growing speculation Japan won't raise rates soon
- Dollar rises against yen amid growing speculation Japan won't raise rates soon
- Alitalia Sees euro380 million operating loss in 2006
- Hershey, South Korea's Lotte to make chocolate in China
- Hershey, South Korea's Lotte to make chocolate in China
- Alliance Boots forms joint venture with Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals to enter Chinese market
- Australian stocks edge down marginally down
- Infineon Technologies returns to profitability in 1Q
- Australian company says initial trials show its vaccine protects fowl from bird flu
- Australian company says initial trials show its vaccine protects fowl from bird flu
- Malaysia takes pride in racial, religious harmony as it marks 50 years of independence
- Official: Indonesia could lose 2,000 islands to global warming by 2030
- SAG Awards Soaking in the 'Sunshine'
- Woods, Federer dominate in unheard of ways
- Canon's quarterly profit rises 16 percent as annual earnings hit record for 7th year
- 'Little Miss Sunshine' improves Oscar prospects with win at Screen Actors Guild awards
- Deutsche Telekom shares drop sharply after earnings warning
- Taiwan conducts successful bird flu vaccine tests in animals; human trials next
- Taiwan conducts successful bird flu vaccine tests in animals; human trials next
- Alitalia Sees euro380 million operating loss in 2006
- Seiyu shares surge 13 percent on report Wal-Mart considering Japan takeovers
- Seiyu shares surge 13 percent on report Wal-Mart considering Japan takeovers
- Two dead birds test positive for H5N1 strain of bird flu in Hong Kong
- French foreign minister visits Poland
- Oil prices rise as cold weather grips eastern U.S.
- Poland's economy grew at 5.8 percent in 2006, preliminary data show
- Philippine shares rise on bargain hunting in PLDT, bank, property stocks
- Taiwan shares fall on weak tech sector
- Insurgents suspected in killing of three rubber plantation workers in southern Thailand
- Jackie Chan honored by Hong Kong dance group
- U.S. FDA approves Bayer oral contraceptive YAZ for use in acne control
- Kyrgyz parliament approves agriculture minister as new prime minister
- Kyrgyz parliament approves agriculture minister as new prime minister
- Health leaders, leprosy sufferers launch global appeal to end social stigma
- Health leaders, leprosy sufferers launch global appeal to end social stigma
- Sweden to set up virtual presence in online world 'Second Life'
- Arsonists attack Citibank branch in Greece
- Cats in Vt. Prison Must Go, Supe Says
- Health leaders, leprosy sufferers launch global appeal to end social stigma
- Health leaders, leprosy sufferers launch global appeal to end social stigma
- Exiled Bangladeshi Muslim writer Taslima Nasrin seeks Indian citizenship
- Norsk Hydro to write down value of Front Runner field in Gulf of Mexico
- South Korea's main stock index falls on technology declines
- Alex McLeish named new Scotland coach
- China auction goods seized from corrupt officials
- China auction goods seized from corrupt officials
- Former head of Salzburg 2014 bid defends decision to step down
- Singapore shares rise, led by rebound in property stocks
- Euro starts week up against U.S. dollar
- In Denmark, thieves race car through ground floor of department store
- Germany's Wincor-Nixdorf says 1st-quarter profit rose 44 percent
- Hershey, South Korea's Lotte to make chocolate in China
- Hershey, South Korea's Lotte to make chocolate in China
- Australia wins second in a row against Netherlands
- Australia wins second in a row against Netherlands
- Kyrgyz parliament approves agriculture minister as new prime minister
- Hong Kong shares slip, hurt by China Mobile even as Chinese airlines surge
- Official: Indonesia could lose 2,000 islands to global warming by 2030
- Thieves Race Car Through Danish Store
- Grygera set to move to Juventus from Ajax
- German beer sales up in 2006, thanks partially to World Cup
- Seiyu shares surge 13 percent on report Wal-Mart considering Japan takeovers
- Seiyu shares surge 13 percent on report Wal-Mart considering Japan takeovers
- Seiyu shares surge 13 percent on report Wal-Mart considering Japan takeovers
- Hungary: Possible new case of bird flu, 9,400 goslings culled
- Hungary: Possible new case of bird flu, 9,400 goslings culled
- EU calls for cuts in bloc's sugar production to avoid surplus
- Manchester City could block Pearce's bid to coach England under-21 team
- New expert report on IRA to document group's commitment to Northern Ireland peace
- Pakistan boosts security after suicide attack near Shiite mosque
- Labor unions in Malaysia, U.S. demand workers' protection in free trade deal
- Prudential agrees to sell Egg business to Citigroup for 575 million pounds
- Czech ski jumper Jan Mazoch walking again after life-threatening injuries
- Prince Charles chats with Harlem pupils, gets environmental award in visit to New York
- Alex McLeish named new Scotland coach
- India's ace pacer Pathan joins team for last one-dayer against Windies
- India's ace pacer Pathan joins team for last one-dayer against Windies
- New expert report on IRA to document group's commitment to Northern Ireland peace
- Serbs begin talks on forming new government
- Asian markets mixed as Japanese rise on upbeat earnings as Hong Kong, India dip
- Indian shares fall as banking stocks drop over rate hike worries
- India's Reliance Industries sees new retail business bringing in US$22 billion in 4-5 years
- London's FTSE-100 index up 8.4 points at 6236.4 at midday
- Sailing veteran Peter Gilmour joins America's Cup defender Alinghi as coach
- Sailing veteran Peter Gilmour joins America's Cup defender Alinghi as coach
- Health authorities in Nigeria testing 14 human samples for bird flu
- Moscow mayor vows never to permit gay parade, calls it 'satanic'
- Oil prices retreat despite continued cold in eastern U.S.
- India's ace pacer Pathan joins team for last one-dayer against Windies
- India's ace pacer Pathan joins team for last one-dayer against Windies
- Reports: India plans aerospace military command to oversee space-based assets
- Prudential agrees to sell Egg business to Citigroup for 575 million pounds
- Petr Cech returns to Czech Republic squad after fracturing his skull
- Swiss chemicals group Lonza says it will set up a plant in Nanjing, China
- Jesuit who served in U.S. Congress on anti-Vietnam War platform dies
- 'Le Web' plays unprecedented role in France's presidential race
- Schering-Plough posts 75 percent rise in 4th-quarter profit on strong sales growth
- Mattel 4th-quarter profit rises 3 percent on higher sales of Barbie and Fisher-Price toys
- Czech composer Karel Svoboda dead at 68
- Europeans hooked on Russian gas face tough choices in search for substitutes
- Abitibi-Consolidated, Bowater agree to combine in all-stock deal
- Venezuela's Chavez denies plans to seize private property
- EU says it is discussing what vehicles should be covered by law to cut CO2
- Reports: India plans aerospace military command to oversee space-based assets
- Thai shares slip down on profit-taking
- Airbus receives orders for two 'VIP' versions of ultra long-haul A340 planes
- Chinese speedskater wins first gold at Asian Winter Games
- Thai government allows generic production of HIV, heart drugs
- Arcelor Mittal executive to meet head of South Korean steelmaker Posco
- British home secretary says department unlikely to improve until 2009
- TJX Cos. CEO reaches out to customers in ads
- Roche says its Tarceva pancreatic cancer treatment won European Union approval
- Sharapova looking for win at Pan Pacific Open
- FA Cup Draw List
- Nokia, Siemens to roll out joint venture product plans in February
- Van der Moolen names Michiel Wolflswinkel as chief financial officer
- Mourinho hopes for double success to halt speculation about Chelsea future
- Copper miner Phelps Dodge 4th-quarter profit swells on sharply higher copper prices
- Hannover Re expects liabilities up to euro180 million from storm that hit Europe
- Beijing pirates skimming studio's pot with sales of fake Bond flick, director says
- Beijing pirates skimming studio's pot with sales of fake Bond flick, director says
- Thailand scores but loses big in Asian Games ice hockey
- Newly crowned oldest person, at 114, has lived through four Japanese emperors
- Merrill Lynch to buy wealth manager First Republic Bank for $1.8 billion in cash and stock
- Jesuit who served in U.S. Congress on anti-Vietnam War platform dies
- World's newly crowned oldest person has lived through 4 Japanese emperors
- Russia's first budget airline debuts with flight to Black Sea
- Hungary: Possible new case of bird flu, 9,400 goslings culled
- British Airways says cabin crew have called off strike
- Hungary: Possible new case of bird flu, 9,400 goslings culled
- Roche says Tarceva treatment won European Union approval for use on pancreatic cancer
- Onyewu set to sign loan deal with Newcastle
- Ruled by an aging dictator, a lost Guinea struggles for change
- Scandinavian consortium agrees to pursue possible regional gas pipeline
- Bayern Munich cannot afford another slip in German league
- Poland's economy grew at 5.8 percent in 2006, preliminary data shows
- Speculation of Sanofi-Aventis buyout sends Bristol-Myers Squibb shares soaring
- Serbs begin talks on forming new government
- U.S. senators briefed on embassy attack in Greece
- Infineon Technologies returns to profitability in 1Q
- Hundreds protest Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis' challenge to Indian patent law
- EU clears Philips to buy Belgian lighting group
- MAN says Germany's armed forces ordered 500 vehicles
- Euro starts week up against U.S. dollar
- U.S. senators briefed on embassy attack in Greece
- Italian skier Simoncelli injured
- Cairn Energy says it will return some IPO proceeds to shareholders
- Greek court postpones Kenteris, Thanou trial until September
- Dutch citizen faces U.S. terror charges
- Obama, other U.S. senators in New Orleans for Katrina hearing
- Serbs begin talks on forming new government
- Russia's first budget airline debuts with flight to Black Sea
- Grandmother's libel case over Rooney allegations thrown out of court
- Tracking the awards: A list of movie awards leading up to the Oscars
- Head of German parliament warns of Iranian threats in Holocaust commemoration speech
- Speculation of Sanofi-Aventis buyout sends Bristol-Myers Squibb shares soaring
- Gates contends Microsoft's new Windows system has 'wows all over the product'
- Butler Institute Gets First Rockwell
- CAS to rule on Feyenoord appeal against UEFA by Feb. 9
- U.S.-Iran tensions could trigger accidental war, military and analysts say
- Egyptian court orders release of No. 3 Muslim Brotherhood member, 15 others
- Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal apart for fifth round of FA Cup
- OCAC Minister Chang joins Lunar New Year celebration
- No halting Woods on PGA Tour
- Materazzi head-butted again as Inter continues winning streak
- Toure keeps Arsenal alive as Wenger gets out wallet
- Finley's late 3-pointer lifts Spurs past Lakers
- Valentine's Day at Ambassador Taipei
- Sunworld Dynasty offers specials
- Lover's Day at Hotel Royal Chiaohsi
- Strawberry galore at Far Eastern
- Enjoy Lover's Night at Westin
- Tatung Co. opens plant in Vietnam
- In Brief
- Shaq helps police capture errant driver
- Philadelphia breaks long losing skid despite Forsberg meltdown
- Asian Winter Games open in China
- NT dollar drops; greenback rises above 122 yen in Asia
- China's economy may benefit from stronger yuan, says Greenspan
- American Airlines hopes upgraded Asia services will pay off
- Taiex weakens amid political uncertainties
- China approves Chi Mei investment
- Chunghwa expects 2007 income to fall slightly
- In Brief
- U.S. scientists may have found new method to treat insomnia
- Shetty's TV victory seen unlikely to lift her career
- Rolling Stones, McGraw 2006's richest musicians
- Many children get bullied via Internet, says expert
- SAG win improves 'Sunshine' outlook for Oscar awards
- How to put Iraq terrorists out of business
- Bush taking a green turn
- Morally indefensible
- In Brief
- Poll shows support ratings for Abe's Cabinet falls over scandals
- Minister quits over violence in south Nepal
- Power line hits Pakistani train killing at least 11, official says
- Arroyo vows clean and peaceful election
- Activists hunting Japanese whalers offer big reward
- In Brief
- Clinton urges Bush to end Iraq war during his tenure
- Battle in Iraq leaves 300 dead
- Belgian killed after attacks in Nigerian delta
- Ghana to head African Union, official says
- Factional fighting rages on in Gaza despite Saudi offer
- In Brief
- MOE officials defend changes to history textbooks
- Rafer Johnson pays tribute to old friend
- EPA issues warning on poor air quality
- Yao says to consider candidates other than 'four DPP bigwigs'
- Wang opposed to plan to redefine poll districts
- DOH to require labeling of trans fats
- DOH to decide whether to lift ban on Canadian beef imports
- Research center ranks Taiwan 19th for its potential competitiveness
- MAC to probe scandal over China posts
- AIT chief says ties among Taiwan, PRC, U.S. 'stable'
- Another APBT board member held
- Suicide bomber kills three in Iraq resort town, police say
- Institute trumpets capacity to produce H5N1 vaccine
- Legislators pass up extra session
- World leaders urged to act on global warming study
- Asia tops disaster deaths in 2006, Europe rate up
- Indonesia to host U.N. environment talks
- China fails to make progress on environment: report
- Expressway to bolster competitiveness of Subic, Clark ecozones
- Taiwanese tourists heading for the Philippines during the LNY holidays
- Acer c500 portable navigator wins 2007 iF Design Award
- Policy on deployment of household service workers remains unchanged, says labor chief
- IDC's global services team presents Top 10 predictions for 2007: Services leveraging new delivery models are key growth areas
- Asia-Pacific supply chains 2007 Top 10 predictions report
- New Gartner offering equips sales professionals with tools necessary to improve IT sales force effectiveness
- Many organizations are creating "megascope" outsourcing deals instead of megadeals in 2007, Gartner says
- TI introduces six-channel power management integrated circuit for portable electronic designs
- Citigroup's Global Transaction Services ranked top in Asia-Pacific emerging markets
- Another Rebar official detained for financial fraud charges
- Asian Iron Man's hope to be buried in Taiwan dashed
- Former premier to explain arms procurement during US trip
- Delay in budget review harms the economy: CEPD chief
- Central government relocation plan under consideration
- Former decathlete acquitted for lack of evidence
- Premier and speaker deadlocked over legisaltive constituencies
- Electoral districts of eight cities and counties unsettled
- Former Cendant executive gets no prison time for role in scandal
- Russian rower gets two-year ban; Russians stripped of world gold in quadruple sculls
- Wilkinson to play his first test for England in more than three years
- Eurogroup head "worried" about yen ahead of euro finance ministers' talks
- Ukraine says it can move quickly on pipeline linking Poland to Black Sea
- Model Niki Taylor's lawsuit claims she was slandered
- Lyon signs Brazilian defensive midfielder Fabio dos Santos Barbosa
- Despite Colombian government claim, opium crops persist
- `Coram Boy' Opens on Broadway in May
- Winning a SAG Award a Heavy Experience
- Deutsche Telekom shares drop sharply after profit warning
- Air America Radio in tentative deal to be sold; Al Franken to depart
- Fugard's Friendship Sparks Play
- Russia registers first bird flu outbreak of 2007
- Backstage, actors say winning a Screen Actors Guild Award is heavy
- Former home minister arrested on suspicion of seeking to escalate violence in south Nepal
- Stocks rise moderately amid merger news while investors await Fed meeting
- Brazil's cash reserves surpass US$90 billion for first time
- January U.S. auto sales estimated to be slightly up from year ago, analysts say
- Miller might not defend downhill world championship title
- Airbus parent company EADS denies report it may sell Airbus stake to Russia
- Spokesman: No slight intended by Bush's 2-letter mistake in speech
- Health authorities in Nigeria testing 14 human samples for bird flu
- London's FTSE-100 index up 11.9 points at 6239.9 at close
- British Airways says cabin crew have called off strike
- U.S. rests its case in Coke conspiracy trial
- U.S. authortities: Defending nuclear plants from airliner attack impractical
- Barbaro put down; owner calls it 'the right decision'
- Czech ski jumper Jan Mazoch walking again after life-threatening injuries
- Bangladesh High Court orders all election activities suspended for 3 months
- Bangladesh High Court orders all election activities suspended for 3 months
- Artists Create Public Art
- Butler Institute Gets First Rockwell
- European markets end higher
- Model Niki Taylor Claims Slander in Suit
- Program gives emerging artists chance to create public art in NYC
- Tottenham looking to increase its stadium capacity
- Beijing Pirates Skimming Bond's Profits
- Beijing Pirates Skimming Bond's Profits
- EU officials stress interest in building up Afghan security forces, fighting corruption
- Baghdatis advances to second round in Zagreb Open
- Lyon signs Brazilian defensive midfielder Fabio dos Santos Barbosa
- US Airways mum on report that it will up offer for Delta
- McPhee Shows Her Pop Side on New CD
- At least one private investor expresses interest in Alitalia
- Music Review: Clap Your Hands
- Wilkinson to play his first test for England in more than three years
- Model Niki Taylor Sues E!
- BC-Music Review-Celtic Woman
- Music Review: Bill Kirchen
- Model Niki Taylor's LA suit claims she was slandered in E! show
- Model Niki Taylor's LA suit claims she was slandered in E! show
- Tottenham looking to increase its stadium capacity
- Air America Radio in tentative deal to be sold; Al Franken to depart
- Venezuela on the brink of change as Chavez seeks powers to remake society by decree
- 'Hurricane Punch' Is Mean, Whacky Humor
- New DVDs: `Open Season,' `Viva Pedro!'
- One Ronaldo on the climb while the other fades away
- Scotto, Levine honored with Opera News awards
- Bush: No slight intended by 2-letter mistake
- OIl refiner Tesoro to purchase Shell refinery, retail sites in California
- BC-Music Review: Katharine McPhee
- Laura Ziskin Balances Oscar, Spider-Man
- Brandy May Be Charged in Vehicle Death
- Nielsen Media Invades the Dorm
- French foreign minister visits Poland
- France hopes EU can help nudge Russia to lift ban on Polish meats
- Brandy May Be Charged in Vehicle Death
- New Orleans mayor tells U.S. Senate committee he sees lack of will to rebuild
- California authorities recommend Brandy be charged in fatal freeway crash
- Tintoretto Show Opens at Prado Museum
- Brazil suspends livestock imports from Bolivia after foot-and-mouth outbreak
- Gates contends Microsoft's new Windows system, out Tuesday, has 'wows all over the product'
- Police Want Brandy Charged in Fatality
- Food company Sara Lee to lay off nearly 1,700 employees
- Copper miner Phelps Dodge 4Q profit swells on higher copper prices
- Venezuela on the brink of change as Chavez seeks powers to remake society by decree
- Former Coke secretary testifies in her trade secrets conspiracy trial
- EU farm chief says no breakthrough on WTO talks
- Jesuit priest who served in Congress on anti-Vietnam War platform dies
- Real Madrid and AC Milan reach no agreement on Ronaldo transfer
- Moscow mayor vows never to permit gay parade, calls it 'satanic'
- McDonald's finally develops trans-fat-free oil; launch unknown
- 11 private investors express interest in buying Alitalia
- Hungarian authorities reject referendum on banning former communists from high office
- Oil prices retreat despite continued cold in eastern U.S.
- Bolivia government in conversations to control telecommunications company Entel
- Baghdatis advances to second round in Zagreb Open
- 3 helicopters lost in Iraq since Jan. 20 but experts see no major escalation of insurgent threat
- Phelps Dodge 4Q profit swells on higher copper prices
- Venezuelan congress to give Chavez new powers for decress in oil, natural gas
- Citigroup agrees to buy British insurer Prudential's Egg online bank for $1.13 billion in cash
- British-developed alternative to hip replacement aimed at younger boomers
- Feeling Ill, Mexican Star Halts Concert
- Dollar slips against euro and pound, up against yen ahead of Federal Reserve meeting
- Eagle lugging a deer head causes a blackout in Juneau, Alaska
- Wallace Shawn Examines Responsibility
- `Berlin in Lights' in Carnegie Season
- Former executives spared prison time in Cendant case
- Lord Kelvedon, former British cabinet minister, dies at age 71
- Eagle lugging a deer head causes a blackout in Juneau, Alaska
- Mysterious Ice Chunk Smashes Florida Car
- EU economy chief says euro economy is growing "better than we thought"
- Georgia Police Seek 'Burrowing' Burglar
- Food company Sara Lee to lay off nearly 1,700 employees
- Wallace Shawn ruminates on responsibility and guilt in `The Fever'
- 17-day `Berlin in Lights' festival highlights Carnegie Hall season
- Real Madrid and AC Milan reach no agreement on Ronaldo transfer
- Argentine judge warns bid to extradite Isabel Peron in death squad case will be lengthy
- Big Three automakers sign on to federal health care standards
- Radio giant Clear Channel sets March date for vote on $18.7 billion going-private deal
- Baghdatis advances to second round in Zagreb Open
- New Orleans mayor tells U.S. Senate committee he sees lack of will to rebuild
- Ben Stiller, Scarlett Johansson to receive Hasty Pudding awards at Harvard
- Kimberly Dozier Visits CBS News
- 'Berlin in Lights' festival highlights Carnegie Hall season
- Eagle Lugging a Deer Head Causes Outage
- Robot parking garage to open in New York, but technology has checkered US past
- Kimberly Dozier pays first visit to CBS newsroom since being wounded in Iraq
- US anthrax victim to give thank-you performance to doctors
- Wilkinson to play first test for England in more than three years
- Antigua imposes steep sales tax in bid to boost revenue, modernize economy
- Verizon 4th quarter earnings fall on divestiture costs
- Toymaker Mattel's 4Q profit rises 3 percent on Barbie, Fisher-Price sales
- Phelps Dodge 4Q profit swells on higher copper prices
- After years of sputtering, Silicon Valley economy revs up
- Democratic-run Congress to test bounds of its war powers
- Shell, Repsol sign preliminary agreement on Iranian gas
- Food company Sara Lee to lay off nearly 1,700 employees
- TJX Cos. CEO reaches out to customers in ads
- Chicken segment strong as U.S. meat producer Tyson posts 1Q profit
- McDonald's finally develops trans-fat-free oil; launch unknown
- Citigroup agrees to buy British insurer Prudential's Egg online bank for $1.13 billion in cash
- Eagle Lugging a Deer Head Causes Outage
- U.S. Steel fourth-quarter profit more than doubles
- Feeling Ill, Mexican Star Halts Concert
- From dogs to fighter jets, Super Bowl security a massive effort
- Pudding Awards for Stiller, Johansson
- Companies agree to adware suit settlement with New York state Attorney General
- Woody Breaks Groundhog Gender Barrier
- Pudding Awards for Stiller, Johansson
- Copper falls on technical-based selling pressure; gold and silver retreat
- Senator tries to block sale of spare F-14 fighter parts sought by Iran
- Tyson Foods illegal hiring lawsuit set for March 2008 trial
- Woman wins $1.5 million from hormone-replacement drug maker
- Speculation of Sanofi-Aventis buyout sends Bristol-Myers Squibb shares soaring
- Medifacts International files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
- Grossman accustomed to criticism after taking Bears to Super Bowl
- `Epic' No. 1 Movie With $18.6 Million
- Comedy spoof `Epic Movie' tops weekend box-office take with $18.6 million debut
- LA judge orders arbitration in Jennifer Lopez ex's tell-all
- Stock options mess drags down CNet's 4th quarter profit as board concludes investigation
- CHP Wants Brandy Charged in Fatal Crash
- SAG Trophies Weigh in at Hefty 12 Pounds
- Number of active venture firms continued to shrink in 2006
- Feeling Ill, Mexican Star Halts Concert
- U.S. Steel 4th quarter profit more than doubles on higher sales, prices
- Grenada approves special tourist visa for cricket World Cup
- Charge tossed out against investigator in HP boardroom spying case
- Dominican opposition party selects construction boss as presidential candidate
- Cracks, leaks, corruption: Thailand's new international airport off to a rocky start
- In red-hot Dubai market, real estate sales jump to the Internet
- NYSE, Tokyo Stock Exhange seen unveiling alliance as early as this week
- More competition, more choices for U.S. grocery shoppers
- Qualcomm, under legal attack, defends business as wireless innovator
- Big Three U.S. automakers sign on to federal plan to improve health care while reducing costs
- Bridgestone purchase of Bandag clears 1 regulatory hurdle
- Nepal's ex-home minister arrested, accused of trying to escalate violence in south
- US Airways denies report that it will up offer for Delta
- Authorities urges Brandy be charged in fatal LA car crash
- Suit: Tossed Underwear a Deal Breaker
- Bush promises U.S. will respond firmly if Iran should escalate military actions
- Government says nuclear industry not responsible for defending plants from airliner attack
- France's Sarkozy visits London to rally support and learn from Blair
- Watchdog agency closes investigation into NASA chief's comments about disgraced former congressman
- Japan's unemployment rate rises to 4.1 percent in December
- Suit: Tossed Underwear a Deal Breaker
- Britain closes Northern Ireland Assembly, plans election to decide fate of power-sharing
- Venezuelan congress to give Chavez new powers for decrees in oil, natural gas
- Suit: Tossed Underwear a Deal Breaker
- South Dakota lawmakers prepare less restrictive abortion bill that could form challenge to U.S. law
- Musharraf ally urges withdrawing bill that links Pakistan military aid to anti-terror work
- Even after a long break, Tiger is in full flight
- Wie offered invitation to U.S. LPGA's first major
- Arbitration in Jennifer Lopez Tell-All
- Army's $50 million high-tech rehab center for amputees and burn victims opens
- Venezuela on the brink of change as Chavez seeks powers to remake society by decree
- Arbitration in Jennifer Lopez Tell-All
- Bangladesh High Court orders all election activities suspended for 3 months
- U.S. Steel fourth-quarter profit more than doubles on higher sales, prices
- Bangladesh High Court orders all election activities suspended for 3 months
- U.S. Steel fourth-quarter profit more than doubles on higher sales, prices
- Qualcomm voices disappointment over Broadcom patent ruling
- January U.S. auto sales estimated to be slightly up from year ago
- U.S. stocks finish mixed amid merger news, anticipation of Fed meeting
- Republican senator urges Bush administration to confront Chinese anti-satellite arms test
- Philippine Congress approves US$23 billion budget to focus on education, infrastructure
- Cricket World Cup rallies locals to close gap in ticket sales
- Microsoft launches long-delayed Vista system with Times Square bash, acrobatics
- NBC's Russert says he didn't tell Libby about CIA officer
- Bangladesh High Court orders all election activities suspended for 3 months
- Clear Channel's biggest shareholder plans 'no' vote on buyout $18.7 billion deal
- 'I Love Lucy' Writer Bob Carroll Dies
- US Treasury official optimistic of progress in financial talks with North Korea
- Bob Carroll, who wrote for Lucille Ball, others dead at 87
- Nepal's ex-home minister arrested, accused of trying to escalate violence in south
- Frozen Snake Found Along Ohio River
- Hillman likes Matsuzaka's chances in the majors
- Edwards says he may have been too inexperienced for 2004 run
- Academy decides which producers to credit in best film Oscar category
- General: Gunmen likely came across border troops by chance
- Beauties Compete for Miss America Title
- Davis Cup: Hewitt named in Australian team to face Belgium
- Mysterious Ice Chunk Smashes Florida Car
- Australia's new Cabinet sworn in ahead of elections
- Oil steadies a day after profit-taking drop; traders watching weather, OPEC cuts
- Gun Discharges, Striking Man in Bathroom
- Bangladesh High Court orders all election activities suspended for 3 months
- Credits Trim for 'Sunshine,' 'Departed'
- Japan stocks edge higher, dollar down against the yen
- Loose lips may be sinking Abe's ship; Japan leader moves to plug gaffes in his government
- Cracks, leaks, corruption: Thailand's new international airport off to a rocky start
- Woody Breaks Groundhog Gender Barrier
- Mysterious Ice Chunk Smashes Florida Car
- Delta creditors want bankruptcy hearing postponed to scrutinize US Airways bid
- Abitibi-Consolidated, Bowater agree to combine in all-stock deal
- TJX Cos. CEO reaches out to customers in ads
- Tri series: New Zealand wins the toss, bats against England
- Webb ready to return to the top of women's golf: Davies
- US Treasury official optimistic of progress in financial talks with North Korea
- Mexican actors Luna, Garcia promote documentary film festival
- South Korea urges top US general to be more cautious in remarks on military restructuring
- 'Dr. Phil' Lawyer Denies Suit Charges
- Hernandez beats Kuerten in Vina del Mar
- Japan's industrial production rises better-than-expected 0.7 percent in December
- Philippine Congress approves US$23 billion budget to focus on education, infrastructure
- Minnesota ends Phoenix winning streak at 17
- Microsoft launches long-delayed Vista system with Times Square bash, acrobatics
- Rangers crush Boston 6-1 in NHL
- Three ex-ministers arrested, accused of trying to escalate violence in southern Nepal
- Dryden's No. 29 retired by Canadiens
- Gasol scores season-high 34 in Grizzlies win
- Philippine shares rise on budget approval
- Giants finally complete deal
- New Zealand stocks fall, weighed down by weakening Telecom Corp.
- Court orders Canon to pay ex-worker compensation for laser printer technology
- Olympic gold medalist Luo retires
- Hilton Sues Site With Her Personal Items
- Paris Hilton sues Web site that displays personal items found in storage facility
- Non-lethal grenades fired at Thai newspaper offices
- Fallon says U.S. miscalculated Iraq
- Senator tries to stop sale of surplus F-14 parts coveted by Iran
- Congress takes on climate issues, including alleged political pressure on scientists
- Democratic-run Congress to test bounds of its war powers
- Proposed minimum wage increase divides businesses over tax breaks, executive pay
- South Korea urges top US general to be more cautious in remarks on military restructuring
- New York Yankees sign agreement to assist Chinese baseball
- Malaysian leader rebuffs criticism of extravagance over VIP government plane
- Taiwan shares fall 0.2 percent as optimism over construction sector declines
- Hewitt prepared to go it alone for now; won't rush into finding coach
- Vinci, Ivanovic advance at Pan Pacific Open
- Vinci, Ivanovic advance at Pan Pacific Open
- Malaysian, HK newspapers plan merger to create global Chinese media giant
- Thieves poison more than 100 dogs in southern Chinese village, sell as meat
- Nippon Steel says quarterly profit rises 33 percent on strong sales of high-grade steel
- Myanmar junta supporters protest outside US, British embassies in capital
- Myanmar junta supporters protest outside US, British embassies in capital
- Non-lethal grenades fired at Thai newspaper offices
- Japan's rise in jobless rate, drop in household spending could delay interest rate hike
- Media watchdog: Officials harass a Kazakh newspaper for reporting on alleged corruption
- Media watchdog: Officials harass a Kazakh newspaper for reporting on alleged corruption
- Japan's Sanyo reports 7.3 billion yen net loss for quarter
- England and Germany play 0-0 draw in Four Nations
- Japan stocks mixed as investors digest earnings; airlines gain
- Philippine shares rise on budget approval
- Alitalia shares rise after airline draws 11 potential buyers
- India's Tata Steel, Brazil's CSN near deadline for final bids for London-based Corus
- Protest over dam project turns violent in southern India; 15 injured
- Chinese stocks fall, hit by property sector jitters; yuan falls against dollar
- Chinese president leaves for 8-nation tour of Africa
- An Oklahoma Repeat for Miss America 2007
- One killed, several injured in fresh clashes in Nepal's troubled south
- Global corporate survey says China, Russia worst piracy offenders
- India's Tata Steel, Brazil's CSN near deadline for final bids for London-based Corus
- Dengue kills more than 75 in Indonesia in January amid rainy season
- Dengue kills more than 75 in Indonesia in January amid rainy season
- Shanghai Stock Exchange warns surge in trading threatens to disrupt market
- Oil steadies a day after profit-taking drop; traders watching weather, OPEC cuts
- Kofi Annan, Mossaad Mohamed Ali named winners of Palme Prize
- EU court upholds antitrust fine on France Telecom's Wanadoo
- Vinci, Ivanovic advance at Pan Pacific Open
- Fujifilm quarterly profit declines 9.2 percent on restructuring costs
- One killed, several injured in fresh clashes in Nepal's troubled south
- Vinci, Ivanovic advance at Pan Pacific Open
- Vinci, Ivanovic advance at Pan Pacific Open
- Arcelor Mittal becomes trading name for steel giant
- Ahead of Fed meeting, euro gains slightly against U.S. dollar
- Dollar falls against yen despite disappointing data on Japan's economy
- German government leaders agree on proposal to end coal subsidies
- Laporte picks new halfback pairing for Six Nations opener against Italy
- Stoitchkov picks injured Berbatov for tournament in Cyprus
- President meets rival conservatives on forming new Serbian government
- Australian appears in Solomons court charged with conspiracy to murder PM
- Korean Air says 4th-quarter profit more than doubled
- Korean Air says 4th-quarter profit more than doubled
- Malaysian shares rise amid cautious trading
- French PM says unemployment to drop to around 8 percent before year-end
- Veolia says 2006 revenue rose 12 percent on acquisitions
- Veolia says 2006 revenue rose 12 percent on acquisitions
- Taiwan museum shows off newly renovated presentation of priceless Chinese 5/8art
- Optometrists using laser treatment to attack eye floaters: Innovation or waste of time?
- Sacha Baron Cohen to be sued again, this time in Israel
- Ronaldo transfer to Milan set to be completed
- Bulgaria signs contract for Danube bridge construction with Spanish company
- France set to win all-clear from EU finance ministers as budget deficit falls
- South Korean stocks rise on gains in banks, construction companies
- India's Tata Steel, Brazil's CSN near deadline for final bids for Corus
- World's oldest person says it's a happy surprise, meets well-wishers in Japan
- Mandelli replaces injured Zanni
- Helicopter crashes in Malaysian sea; fate of 12 aboard unknown
- French Defense Ministry says merger of DCN, Thales naval assets completed
- Singapore shares end flat as market awaits US interest rate decision
- Private equity-led consortium offers for remainder of ProSiebenSat.1
- Ullrich's lawyers appeal against DNA test
- Southern Japan hit by another case of suspected bird flu, as country fears 4th outbreak
- Standard & Poor's raises India's credit rating to investment grade
- Standard & Poor's raises India's credit rating to investment grade
- BNP Paribas, others lend Vietnam US$300 million for oil project
- BNP Paribas, others lend Vietnam US$300 million for oil project
- Disgraced scientist Hwang challenges main accuser in court
- Americans beat China 2-0 to win Four Nations tournament
- Ullrich's lawyers appeal against DNA test
- Korean Air says 4th-quarter profit more than doubled
- Skipper Lara wants Windies to get back into winning mode ahead of World Cup
- Skipper Lara wants Windies to get back into winning mode ahead of World Cup
- Al-Maliki hopes to end insurgency and dissolve militias within six months
- President meets rival conservatives on forming new Serbian government
- Japan stocks mixed as investors digest earnings; airlines gain
- British Airways flights take off after strike canceled, but passengers stay away
- Japan stocks mixed as investors digest earnings; airlines gain
- EU court: Denmark violates EU rules with tax exemptions only for pensions from Danish firms
- Health experts at Beijing bird flu workshop urge pandemic readiness
- Health experts at Beijing bird flu workshop urge pandemic readiness
- Hong Kong shares rise, but gains may be short-lived
- Edgar Davids returns to Ajax on 18-month contract
- Asian markets mixed as Nikkei and Hang Seng climb, but Korean, Chinese stocks drop
- Breakthrough reached in paralyzing fuel tanker truck strike in east India, official says
- Dollar mixed, gold falls in morning trading in Europe
- Cusiter recovers from injury to make Scotland's Six Nations team
- Portugal begins campaigning for referendum on abortion
- Thai minister says Thai-Singapore diplomatic spat will not affect bilateral tourism
- Imperial Tobacco says full-year earnings to meet analysts' forecasts
- Standard & Poor's raises India's credit rating to investment grade
- Deportivo defender Arbeloa to join Liverpool
- Denmark picks Nordstrand for friendly against Australia
- Helicopter crashes in Malaysian sea; one missing
- Oil rises a day after profit-taking drop; traders watching weather, OPEC cuts
- New Zealand actor Sam Neill brings his wine brand to Hong Kong
- Britain closes Northern Ireland Assembly, plans election to decide fate of power-sharing
- Polish parties to discuss U.S. request on missile defense soon, premier says
- London's FTSE-100 index down 4.1 points at 6235.8 at midday
- Laporte picks new halfback pairing for Six Nations opener against Italy
- London theaters enjoy record box-office year
- Germany's Bayer Schering gets Japanese approval to market contraceptive Mirena
- President meets rival conservatives on forming new Serbian government
- U.S. trade chief dashes hopes of imminent Doha breakthrough
- BAA unveils plans for less costly 2nd runway at Stansted; airlines remain opposed
- Thai shares fall marginally on profit-taking
- Procter & Gamble 2nd-quarter profit climbs 12 percent on 8 percent revenue gain
- Woolworths Group signs contract with Virgin Retail
- Wyeth 4th-quarter profit increases 17 percent on sales of Effexor, Prevnar
- EU to decide on warning Italy over interfering in highway takeover deal
- Burger King 2nd-quarter profit jumps 41 percent on same-store sales and new restaurants
- Americans beat China 2-0 to win Four Nations, a World Cup tune-up
- Reports: Kremlin aide says new trade and energy deal with EU will avoid supply upsets
- Colgate-Palmolive reports 11 percent rise in profit, says revenue growth, ad spending both up
- Chicago Mercantile Exchange 4Q profit gains 35 percent as investors trade more contracts
- France wins all-clear from EU finance ministers as budget deficit falls
- Optometrists using laser treatment to attack eye floaters: Innovation or waste of time?
- US Treasury official optimistic of progress in financial talks with North Korea
- Kazakhmys says 4th-quarter copper cathode production rose 4 percent
- Delta secures $2.5 billion in bankruptcy exit financing
- Striker Olic signs for Hamburger SV
- Merck fourth-quarter net drops 58 percent on charges
- Indian oil company ONGC's quarterly profit rise 20 percent on year on higher sales
- Nominee to head American military in Mideast cites U.S. errors in Iraq
- Gasquet, Grosjean to lead France in Davis Cup singles
- Oklahoman Wins Miss America Crown
- US Airways swings to a profit in the 4Q
- Mexican president says leftist bloc in Latin America not a source of worry for him
- U.S official says Karzai remarks about talks with Taliban 'misconstrued'
- Kellogg 4th-quarter profit declines on higher costs, but boosts yearly outlook
- Dempsey to win 70th cap against Wales in Six Nations opener
- Judge says ETA suspect planned to gather information on America's Cup installations
- Diversified conglomerate 3M says 4Q earns rose 58 percent on sale of pharmaceutical unit
- U.S official says Karzai remarks about talks with Taliban 'misconstrued'
- New Zealand Actor Sam Neill Peddles Wine
- Advocacy groups say U.S. pressured scientists to play down risks of global warming
- Merck fourth-quarter net drops 58 percent on charges
- Berlin festival presents program ranging from De Niro, Eastwood to Israeli, Chinese films
- Polish parties to discuss U.S. request on missile defense soon, premier says
- Official program at this year's Berlin International Film Festival
- Judge says ETA suspect planned possible attack on America's Cup installations
- Ferguson embraces instant replay
- Britain closes Northern Ireland Assembly, plans election to decide fate of power-sharing
- 7 tunnels under US-Mexico border remain unfilled, raising security concerns
- Technip says it won a US$610 million in Abu Dhabi
- Ferguson embraces instant replay
- Billionaire Icahn tries to get seat on Motorola board
- India's leader says nations must heed Gandhi's philosophy and provide for all
- Technip says it won a US$610 million contract in Abu Dhabi
- Media company E.W. Scripps swings to 4Q profit on political ads, cable networks
- Merck fourth-quarter net drops 58 percent on charges
- Spanish court receives extradition request for Argentine 'dirty war' suspect
- Greek film, stage actor Nikos Kourkoulos dies in Athens
- Envoy says France, U.S. agree time not right for talks with Syria
- Brazil announces record US$845M budget to promote tourism
- Candidates scramble to get green as environment heats up French presidential race
- Bombardier says it won US$178 million order with Swiss Federal Railways
- Malawi's vice president goes on trial for alleged plot to assassinate president
- Ullrich ready to give DNA sample in Germany
- Nominee to head Central Command says `new and different' action needed in Iraq
- Ibrahimovic turns down Swedish coach Lagerback
- Advocacy groups say U.S. pressured scientists to play down risks of global warming
- Microsoft's long-delayed Vista system goes on sale worldwide
- Fiorentina's Donadel out with thigh injury
- Nominee to head Central Command says `new and different' action needed in Iraq
- Experts: IRA committed to peace, but some members still involved in crime
- Conference Board says consumer confidence edged up in January
- Poland's president signs 2007 budget into law
- Sony BMG settles Federal Trade Commission charges over anti-piracy CDs
- Euro barely moved against U.S. dollar before Fed meeting
- Nominee to head Central Command says `new and different' action needed in Iraq
- Mexican president says leftist bloc in Latin America not a source of worry for him
- Billionaire Icahn seeks seat on Motorola board, shares rise
- EU clears Danske Bank to buy Finland's Sampo
- S&P housing index shows price growth at slowest since September 1996
- Britain closes Northern Ireland Assembly, plans election to decide fate of power-sharing
- Colgate-Palmolive reports 11 percent rise in profit, says revenue growth, ad spending both up
- Germany's Tchibo says CEO Ammer to leave company at end of April
- Jewish leader: New far-right faction in Europe is racist and anti-Semitic
- Democratic-run Congress to test bounds of its war powers
- Photo-finish victory leads China's gold medal charge at Asian Games
- Nominee to head Central Command says `new and different' action needed in Iraq
- Sam Neill Brings His Wine to Hong Kong
- Hungary's prime minister plans to launch video blog
- Staunton promotes backup players for game at San Marino
- Sweden's migration minister fined for evading TV license fees
- Paris to Roll Out Free Bicycles
- BAE Systems wins orders worth US$76 million with U.S., Swedish military
- Danish painter Pedersen donates 40 works to museum
- Britain's FSA fines GE Capital Bank for inadequate systems and controls
- Greek film, stage actor Nikos Kourkoulos dies in Athens
- United States defender Oguchi Onyewu joins Newcastle on loan
- 'Rules' Author Sued for Defamation
- Robot Parking Garage to Open in New York
- France's parliament cancels debate on bill that would allow class action lawsuits
- Germany to talk to G-7 nations and EU about tackling hedge fund risks
- Tibetan youth allegedly detained by China after shooting incident reaches India
- EU: E.On partly to blame for November power cut
- Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood denounces continued detention of members after court orders release
- Democrats unveil plans to cut Bush foreign aid spending requests
- Fiat seeks foothold in mid-size car market with new Bravo model
- Nominee to head Central Command says `new and different' action needed in Iraq
- Employee council says thousands of Airbus jobs could be at risk in Germany
- Conference Board says consumer confidence edged up in January
- Memorial service for late actress set for February 10
- New York Yankees get as far as first base in China
- Americans beat China 2-0, win 5th Four Nations tournament
- Racing world mourns as Kentucky winner put down
- Grossman soaks up criticism
- Timberwolves halt Phoenix's NBA winning streak at 17 games
- Orlando crashes to 8th loss in 9 games at Atlanta
- Sidelines
- New Zealand beat England to put one foot in finals
- Canadiens retire famous No.29 jersey of Dryden
- Rangers dispatch Bruins with ease
- 'Everyday Chinese for Travelers' off the press
- Valentine's Day at Imperial Taipei
- Marvelous wandering and exploration in comic and children's books
- Valentine's Day at Regent Taipei
- AU drops after report says firm to cut investment
- New Taiwan dollar strengthens on exporter buying
- Weak yen stirs concerns among Europeans
- Wall Street ends mixed ahead of Fed meeting
- In Brief
- Some insurance policies are a waste of your money
- Mini Cooper's new billboard 'talks' to drivers
- ProMOS to spend US$7b on building plants in Taiwan
- Taiwan-China trade seen increasing 15.8% in 2006
- Pirated Windows Vista already available in PRC
- New data signals Japan may delay interest rate hike
- Top official expresses confidence in China Steel's 'two 20s' plan
- Acer's navigator device wins 2007 design award
- Local gasoline prices to go up
- Dopod unveils ultra mobile PC in Taipei
- Report states risks in Asia business environment
- In Brief
- Some producers left out in Oscar nomination list
- War of words rages between CNN and Fox News
- Japanese honored as world's oldest person
- The idea of family can change - and expand
- Room in space for China
- New texts reflect reality, not myths
- In Brief
- Two training grenades thrown at Thailand newspaper offices
- Malaysian leader rebuffs criticism of extravagance over plane
- Members of rebel group raid gold mine in Philippine south
- Ex-ministers in Nepal arrested on suspicions of conspiracy
- Rocket attack sparks Pakistan violence
- China's Hu, seeking oil, visits African countries
- In Brief
- NASA reports shutdown of camera on the Hubble
- Africa summit tries to raise thousands more troops for Somalia
- Dominican opposition party selects presidential candidate
- U.S. army rehab center for soldiers opens
- Portugal begins campaigning on abortion law
- Congress considers climate, alleged pressure on experts
- In Brief
- Family's request to bury Yang at Martyr's Shrine turned down
- Boy gets slashed in face by unidentified woman
- Police recover NT$11.8m from robbers
- Lack of progress in 2007 budget seen affecting economic growth
- Doctor states exercising good for cancer patients
- MOJ offers addicts incentives to enter rehab
- Premier opens world-famous Taipei book fair
- Wang, Su hammer out new legislative details
- Hsieh ready to explain arms bill delay to U.S.
- De Klerk praises Taiwan democracy
- China unlikely to attack, Kim says
- Another official is detained in probe of Rebar Group
- Disarmament talks to resume on February 8,
PRC announces
- Palestinian cease-fire starts taking hold in Gaza Strip after violence leaves 34 dead
- Australia's new Cabinet sworn in before elections
- Chen suggests shifting government agencies
- Police, protesters clash at Treasure Hill
- Return of wolves to Britain would be howling success: study
- Clouds a puzzle for U.N. global warming panel
- Business intelligence market will grow 10 percent in Europe, Middle East and Africa in 2007, Gartner predicts
- Infrastructure outsourcing to outgrow hardware deployment and support services through 2010 in the region
- Citibankers to step up community programs in 2007
- Taiwan, Philippines sponsor agriculture seminar
- Taiwan, Philippines sponsor agriculture seminar
- DOLE opens Workers Resource Center
- Pinoy group in Saudi lauds reforms for overseas household service workers
- Another Wang family member taken into custody
- Training under new deployment policy not mandatory for all household service workers, says Brion
- “Buddha-jumping-over-the-wall”dishes found inferior and deceiving
- New legislative constituencies published
- Electoral districts settled by draws
- Friend denies he gave $4,000 to Coke trade secrets theft suspect
- Germany's Merkel opposes blanket EU limit on vehicle emissions
- Cyprus bourse rejects Marfin Popular's bid for Bank of Cyprus
- Senior Democratic lawmaker accuses Bush administration of misleading public on global warming
- UK Athletics hires De Vos to replace Moorcroft
- Close adviser of Bolivian president sought for terrorism in Peru
- Burger King 2nd-quarter profit jumps 41 percent on sales
- Congress scrutinizing security at nuclear weapons laboratory
- Maccarone joins Siena
- Germany's Merkel opposes blanket EU limit on vehicle emissions
- Opthalmologists using laser treatment to attack eye floaters: Innovation or waste of time?
- United States defender Oguchi Onyewu joins Newcastle on loan
- Ukraine's foreign minister resigns in dispute with government
- Cricket World Cup rallies Caribbean fans to close gap in ticket sales
- Colgate-Palmolive reports profit up 11 percent, says revenue growth, ad spending both up
- Wilkinson starting another journey after 4-year absence from Six Nations
- Sony BMG settles Federal Trade Commission charges over anti-piracy CDs
- Alitalia shares rise after airline draws 11 potential buyers
- Zairi joins Nantes on loan from Boavista
- EU economy chief: Impact of German sales tax increase is 'smaller than expected'
- Gulf Cup Result
- US Senate clears way for minimum wage increase, but House wants changes
- Norah Jones' Artistry Comes of Age
- Swiss request for Guantanamo information on terror suspects sparks outcry
- As Norah Jones comes of age, so does her artistry, as she shows more of herself on new CD
- IOC official dismisses `scare stories' over London Olympic costs
- Lawyer recalls former White House aide saying 'I didn't do it'
- World Cup encouraging Caribbean fans to close gap in ticket sales
- The Police to Reunite for Grammy Awards
- Music Review: Harry Connick, Jr.
- The Police to Reunite for Grammy Awards
- Sting and the Police will reunite to kick off the 49th annual Grammy Awards
- Senior Russian official says no plans to create gas cartel like OPEC
- Valencia's Baraja out for as long as 3 weeks
- Northern Ireland elections to be held in March, Blair says
- United Arab Emirates beats Oman to win Gulf Cup
- Nadal to represent Spain in first round of Davis Cup, Federer sits out
- Ronaldo bids farewell to Madrid, heads to AC Milan
- Blair's chief fundraiser arrested in honors inquiry
- `Ace of Cakes' a Food Network Treat
- U.S. official to stop in Japan, South Korea before flying to China for talks
- Tibetan youth allegedly detained by China after shooting incident reaches India
- Prudhomme frustrated over slow progress of Landis case
- Germany, Poland advance to semifinals of handball worlds
- Chief Prosecutor Del Ponte of U.N. Yugoslav war crimes court announces retirement
- Mattila, Silja Star in Jenufa at `Met'
- Brazil's women face playoff with African team for spot at Beijing Olympics
- Brazilian leftist leader falls short on land reform pledges
- United States defender Oguchi Onyewu joins Newcastle on loan
- Matt poised to record first slalom win in almost two years
- Matt poised to record first slalom win in almost two years
- Fed chief Bernanke gets good grades on his tough first year as Fed chief
- Campus Exhibits Botero's Abu Ghraib Art
- Northwest Airlines CEO: no plans to merge this year
- Bears Helmet Breaks on Statue of Lion
- Juicing up the portable lifestyle emerges as a theme at influential DEMO tech show
- Messina fires coach Giordano, hires Cavasin
- Oil prices rises on OPEC cuts, natural gas up 10 percent on cold weather
- Sosa has a contract, now he has to make Rangers roster
- Blair's chief fundraiser arrested for second time in cash-for-honors inquiry
- Thousands protest in Germany against planned raise in retirement age
- Former Cendant CFO spared jail time for his role in accounting scandal
- Slave apology debate in US state exposes old wounds for blacks, whites
- Ligety races a day after car accident on icy road
- Seaplane flights from St. Thomas to British Virgin Islands likely in April
- World Cup encouraging Caribbean fans to close gap in ticket sales
- Former US House leader Hastert recovering from gall bladder surgery
- Fiat seeks foothold in mid-size car market with new Bravo model
- Former US House leader Hastert recovering from gall bladder surgery
- Ronaldo bids farewell to Madrid, heads to AC Milan
- France's Sarkozy takes lessons from Britain's unemployment policy during visit to London
- Northern Ireland faces March 7 election to decide fate of power-sharing
- Music Review: Lily Allen's Debut Shines
- Bachelet government to resume free distribution of morning-after pill to young girls
- U.S. judge approves deal over Katrina-related urban oil spill
- Kensington Oval will be ready month later in March for World Cup
- Gardener, Khristova win 60-meter races in Vienna
- Mayor Loses Hockey Bet to Colbert
- Bush pushes for more free-trade deals
- Canadian mayor concedes defeat in hockey bet with Stephen Colbert
- Pollock Paintings Remain in Dispute
- Merck lobbies US states to require cervical-cancer vaccine for schoolgirls
- Some details about Microsoft's new Windows Vista system, available Tuesday
- Owner of disputed Pollock paintings rejects Harvard analysis
- Contractor takes the heat for slow pace of post-Katrina program in Louisiana
- Backers of Ecuadorean president invade Congress, force suspension of session
- Berlin Film Festival Presents Program
- Official Program of Berlin Film Fest
- Voice of America launches TV transmissions in Sandinista-governed Nicaragua
- Former US House leader Hastert recovering from gall bladder surgery
- Marley Sons to Stage Concert
- Olympic champion Raich wins final slalom before worlds
- Prudhomme frustrated over slow progress of Landis case
- Nominee to head Central Command says `new and different' action needed in Iraq
- Critics cry foul in case of scooter-theft involving French candidate's son
- DreamWorks Animation ends deal with British 'Flushed Away' creators Aardman
- ESPN2, Tennis Channel in Joint Venture
- Pentagon halts sale of F-14 parts coveted by Iran that had drawn congressional criticism
- Crude oil rises on cold weather, OPEC concerns; natural gas up 11 percent
- Germany, Poland, France, Denmark advance to handball worlds semis
- Wall Street ends higher as investors sift through earnings
- Juniper's Q4 revenue rises 4 percent, but company does not release earnings
- U.N. to send 350 more peacekeepers to Haiti in new anti-gang drive
- Former US House leader Hastert recovering from gall bladder surgery
- German Soccer Summaries
- Review: 'Said So' Chock Full of Cliches
- DreamWorks Animation ends deal with British 'Flushed Away' creators Aardman
- Bears Helmet Breaks on Statue of Lion
- Close adviser of Bolivian president sought for terrorism in Peru
- `Idol' Eclipses All Its Competition
- Al the Tolerant Owl Moves Into Ore. Home
- Gates Promotes Vista on 'The Daily Show'
- U.S. accountants form new group to improve audit quality
- US Air Force issues first phase of refueling tanker contract worth more than $100 billion
- 'Bare Nekkid Mainers' Enjoy Buff Bowling
- Wis. Selling 100-Foot Fire Lookout Tower
- Gates takes Vista promotion to Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show,' London's British Library
- Allstate posts 17 percent gain in 4th quarter earnings
- U.S. senators warn of drift toward war with Iran
- Close adviser of Bolivian president sought for terrorism in Peru
- U.S. lawmakers pass resolution urging British government probe into Irish lawyer's death
- Liverpool beats West Ham 2-0 in Premier League
- Webber to Be Guest Judge on `Grease'
- Announcement likely soon on NYSE-Tokyo exchange cooperation
- Frank Lloyd Wright Battles His Children
- Andrew Lloyd Webber to be guest judge on reality show `Grease: You're the One that I Want'
- Cosby Visits New Orleans School
- Cosby says state should step up help for New Orleans schools
- Bill Gates unveils electronic version of Leonardo Da Vinci's notebook to mark Vista's European launch
- Former secretary of state Baker says talks with Syria could lead Hamas to recognize Israel
- U.S. consumer product companies post strong increases in profits, offer solid outlooks
- Bush's budget proposes adding Sept. 11 health funds
- Bob Marley's Sons to Hold Concert
- Backers of Ecuadorean president invade Congress, force suspension of session
- Kellogg 4th quarter profit declines on higher costs, shares slip
- Andreev wins, and Chile takes note in Vina del Mar
- Linkedin.com Connects Professionals
- Naismith hat trick leads Kilmarnock to Scottish League Cup final
- 3M says 4th quarter earnings rise 58 percent, but miss analyst estimates
- Old college entrance tests crop up again _ but it is not error by test-owners
- Manpower 4th quarter profit rises on sale of European unit
- Olympic champion Raich wins final slalom before worlds
- Gold, copper edge higher as traders wait out Fed meeting
- Tanihara invited to Masters
- Biden set to declare candidacy Wednesday
- AEP posts profit in 4th quarter, from year-ago loss when it recorded $261 million charge
- New Zealand calls for Fiji corruption evidence
- US Airways reports 4th quarter, full-year profits, still eyes Delta
- Venezuelan official says education is motor for socialism in his country
- Colombia's FARC accuses other leftist guerrilla group of working with cartels
- Sorenstam launches her golf event with a top U.S. junior
- U.S. lawmakers, back from Afghanistan, say more NATO troops needed
- O'Meara happy to move on to senior tour
- Scripps reports 4th quarter profit, but stock tumbles on forecast tumbles
- Bryant suspended for striking Ginobili
- U.S. senators warn of drift toward war with Iran
- Fiat seeks foothold in mid-size car market with new Bravo model
- Prosecutor: America Online execs aided fraud at Las Vegas software firm
- Billionaire Icahn seeks seat on Motorola board, shares rise
- North Korean nuclear disarmament talks to resume Feb. 8, China announces
- US teen in music piracy lawsuit accuses record companies of collusion
- Chinese president leaves for 8-nation tour of Africa
- Merck, Wyeth shares fall as earnings reports disappoint
- US Airways reports 4th quarter, full-year profits, still eyes Delta
- U.S. tech companies urge Washington to confront China on Internet censorship
- 4th quarter profit report from 3M knocks 5 percent off its shares
- Northern Ireland faces March 7 election to decide fate of power-sharing
- NFL to Offer Super Bowl Videos Online
- Judge: No punitive damages in menopause drug case
- Two winning streaks not worth comparing
- Miami's glitz and glamour overshadow the struggle of most of the city's people
- Congressional resolution on Armenian genocide introduced; lawmakers expect Bush reaction
- Microsoft's long-delayed Vista operating system hits retail shelves, but few rush out to buy
- Teri Polo Set for Third `Fockers' Film
- Teri Polo set for third installment of Ben Stiller's `Fockers' franchise
- Silent Marvin speaks, and finds out it's not so bad
- Tibetan youth allegedly detained by China after shooting incident reaches India
- Brandy sued for $50 million in fatal LA freeway crash
- Japanese stocks open higher, dollar up against yen
- Lawmakers hear of interference in global warming science; presidential hopefuls speak out
- CNOOC Ltd. sees lower crude oil, gas output in 2007
- US Airways reports 4th quarter, full-year profits, still eyes Delta
- Urlacher: small town to the Super Bowl
- Temperatures in Australia's largest city to soar amid climate change
- Automakers grilled in Senate hearing on fuel efficiency
- Allstate posts 17 percent gain in 4th quarter earnings
- Australian appears in Solomons court charged with conspiracy to murder prime minister
- New Zealand calls for Fiji corruption evidence
- Tokyo and New York stock exchanges complete negotiations for alliance
- Backers of Ecuadorean president invade Congress, force suspension of session
- ArvinMeritor profit slides; Tenneco net income climbs
- Health activists happy, drug industry perturbed at Thailand breaking patents
- Super 14 squads
- Close adviser of Bolivian president sought for terrorism in Peru
- Iraq has apparently missed political reform benchmarks since September
- Brandy Sued for $50M in Fatal LA Crash
- Philippines reports record-high 2.8 million tourists in 2006
- Juniper's Q4 revenue rises 4 percent, shares fall on disappointing profit forecast
- Newlyweds Accused of Robbing Utah Bank
- Iconic Gowns Set Stylish Tone for Oscars
- Kevin Nealon, Wife Welcome Boy
- US, North Korea set for second day of financial talks
- 'Weeds' star Kevin Nealon, wife welcome baby boy
- Lawsuit by Beach Boys Mike Love against former band member to proceed to trial
- Next chief of U.S. forces in Middle East sees need to `redefine the goals' of Iraq war
- Tokyo and New York stock exchanges complete negotiations for alliance
- Oscar's history of style: iconic outfits celebrated at annual fashion show
- Grenada authorities seize counterfeit cricket World Cup goods
- Chargers safety Kiel cited for urinating in public
- Proposed airline Virgin America adds more clout to its board in bid to fly
- Argentina requests ex-officer's extradition from Spain in death-squad case
- China threatens drug companies with sales ban in bribery crackdown
- Obama favors removing U.S. combat forces by March 2008
- Annette Bening hopes for more arts funding from Schwarzenegger
- China's National Museum closes for 3-year renovation
- Wanted: A temporary girlfriend to impress Chinese parents
- Wanted: A temporary girlfriend to impress Chinese parents
- Kidman's Accused Stalker Back in Court
- Japanese stocks down, dollar unchanged against yen
- Japanese husbands struggle to rekindle their marriages after a lifetime of work
- Man once accused of stalking Nicole Kidman convicted of assault in separate case
- Did Web Site Spoil Bravo's Outcome?
- Small gas explosion injures 9 at Hollywood's CAA talent agency
- Student Wants to 'Rent' a Girlfriend
- China urges rival Taiwan to expand Chinese New Year charter flights
- Senators warn of drift toward war with Iran
- Best-selling author Sidney Sheldon dies in California at 89
- Gaudio loses opener, Andreev wins in Vina del Mar
- Cuban TV shows Castro meeting with Chavez in first images in 3 months
- Australian denies offering bounty for Solomons prime minister murder
- New York beat Kobe-less Lakers 99-94
- Author Sidney Sheldon Dies at 89
- Copa Libertadores: Tolima defeats Tachira 2-1
- Chinese troops tortured captured Tibetans, teenage escapee says
- Bening Pushes for More Arts Funding
- Windies captain Lara wins toss, asks India to bat first
- Poultry infected with deadly H5N1 bird flu strain in western Japan: Agriculture Ministry
- 'Idol' Attracts More Than 32M Viewers
- Chavez to assume powers to remake Venezuelan society by decree
- NY Boy Sued by Music Companies Responds
- Philippine president appoints former police chief as defense secretary
- Mich. City Shuts the 'Tree of Life'
- Western Japan poultry infected with deadly H5N1 bird flu strain, official says
- Western Japan poultry infected with deadly H5N1 bird flu strain, official says
- Tokyo and New York stock exchanges complete negotiations for alliance
- Taiwan defends textbook changes emphasizing island's history over China's
- Castro says recovery battle 'far from lost' as video shows him meeting with Chavez
- U.S. Federal Reserve expected to leave interest rates unchanged
- Investigators find that millions of dollars wasted in Iraq reconstruction aid
- President: Communist rebels, Philippine soldiers both involved in political killings
- President: Communist rebels, Philippine soldiers both involved in political killings
- Chinese troops tortured captured Tibetans, teenage escapee says
- Singapore to dip into sand stockpiles for construction after Indonesia cuts exports
- NZ Telecom bids for Australia's PowerTel to better compete in Australian phone market
- Singapore added 48,800 new jobs in 4th quarter of 2006, ministry says
- China orders drug company to stop operations amid spreading bribery scandal
- China orders drug company to stop operations amid spreading bribery scandal
- Super Bowl Ad Doesn't Mention Product
- Philippine shares rise for 3rd day on optimism about economic growth
- Climate change to set temperatures soaring in Australia's largest city
- Indian actress Vidya Balan happy acting as journalist, radio jockey in recent movies.
- Indian actress Vidya Balan happy acting as journalist, radio jockey in recent movies.
- Coaches look for World Cup clues in Super 14 form
- Coaches look for World Cup clues in Super 14 form
- Leaders' deaths may drive Philippine al-Qaida-linked group back to banditry, military says
- Australia denies offering bounty for Solomons prime minister murder
- Coaches look for World Cup clues in Super 14 form
- Coaches look for World Cup clues in Super 14 form
- Australia denies offering bounty for Solomons prime minister murder
- Chinese official who built White House replica gets life for taking bribes
- Taiwan shares fall 0.5 percent on profit-taking in construction and electronics
- Thrashers edge Devils 5-4 in shootout
- Fujitsu profit falls by two-thirds amid price competition
- Fujitsu profit falls by two-thirds amid price competition
- Knicks beat Bryant-less Lakers 99-94
- Bush aims Wednesday to put economic progress on agenda
- Thrashers edge Devils 5-4 in shootout
- All Nippon Airways quarterly net profit falls 8.5 percent due to high fuel costs
- India revises economic growth for last fiscal year to 9 percent, up from 8.4 percent
- India revises economic growth for last fiscal year to 9 percent, up from 8.4 percent
- Australian Guantanamo inmate refuses consular visit fearing retribution, his lawyer says
- China orders drug company to stop operations amid spreading bribery scandal
- China orders drug company to stop operations amid spreading bribery scandal
- Toshiba profit more than triples on healthy medical technology, power-generation unit
- Toshiba profit more than triples on healthy medical technology, power-generation unit
- Do some housework! Aging Japanese husbands struggle to rekindle marriages
- Fujitsu profit falls by two-thirds amid price competition
- Fujitsu profit falls by two-thirds amid price competition
- India vs. West Indies scores
- Malaysia's Mahathir to launch tribunal to try government leaders for alleged war crimes
- Japan to cut Atlantic bluefin tuna catch by 23 percent
- US official: Free trade pact with Malaysia may flop if no firm progress in talks next week
- Dollar little changed in Asian trading ahead of U.S. GDP data
- Dollar little changed in Asian trading ahead of U.S. GDP data
- Profit at Japan's Sharp rises 8.5 percent on brisk TV, mobile phone sales