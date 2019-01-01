英文新聞列表 English News List
- England battle Germany to scoreless draw at World Cup
- Turkish opposition criticizes reports of new constitution
- Venezuela state oil company to face Exxon Mobil in international arbitration, official says
- EU finance ministers, bankers try to assuage credit crisis jitters at Porto meeting
- Limp Bizkit singer Fred Durst pleads no contest to assaults
- Dow, Monsanto collaborate to develop corn seed more resistant to bugs and weeds
- US retail sales and industrial production post modest increases in August
- Larkham injures knee in practice, could miss Wales match
- Bank of England approves emergency funding for Northern Rock
- Alonso, Hamilton leave court case behind them, lead in practice
- Oil holds near $80 a barrel, tugged in different directions by profit-taking, storm news
- Maroons say Jamaican prime minister lost because she angered spirits
- Simpson Named Suspect in Casino Break-In
- Bhutto to return to Pakistan on Oct. 18, government says she won't be deported
- Klier takes 13th stage of Spanish Vuelta, Menchov still overall leader
- Deadline for GM, UAW talks looms with myriad issues unresolved
- Sweden's financial watchdog clears OMX of claims of interference in Dubai deal
- Australia beats England by 8 wickets in World Twenty20; Sri Lanka gets record 260 against Kenya
- EU finance ministers, bankers prod France on budget deficit
- Lions pounce on Elephants for first place lead
- 'SpyGate' case ends with fine for Belichick
- Reluctant Japan being swayed by European judo revolution
- Clark cards a 62 in rain-soaked course
- Jol challenges Gunners to show pedigree
- Espionage scandal leaves McLaren in the pits
- Sidelines
- Mercury deliver shock, setting up Palace finale
- Heskey's partnership with Owen leaves Rooney battling for postion
- Yankees lose out north of border
- Four home runs put Cubs back on top of NL Central
- Cardinals' streak of misfortune reaches 7 games
- Land Rover Taiwan hosts Freelander 2 Day
- CAL completes 737-800 inspections
- Peugeot introduces HDi sedans here
- 'Siemens exiderdome' arrives here
- BOT selects SunGard's solution
- Grand Formosa Regent Taipei named the "Best Business Hotel in Asia"
- No thin model ban in London fashion
- New York Fashion Week all mixed up
- Cathay Financial leads gains as Taiex rises 1.2%
- Canadian Loonie hits 30-year high against greenback
- Countrywide financing perks up U.S. investors
- British mortgage lender gets bail-out
- Firm says 'iCar' faces plenty of challenges
- Fitch affirms Taipei Fubon Bank's ratings
- FET 'Beep'N Go' signals new era
- Taiwan plans to limit use of derivatives, says statement
- China skyscraper goes up despite real estate slump
- In Brief
- Residents huddle together in tents as Sumatra suffers new aftershocks
- Myanmar junta cuts phones of activists to curb protests
- Malaysian riot raises fears of further clashes
- Japan prime minister race pits Aso against Fukuda
- Musharraf vows to fight terror after suicide attack
- In Brief
- Humberto, fastest-growing storm on record, surprises Gulf Coast
- Sarkozy wants to fix ties with east Europe
- Bail for U.S. political fundraiser set at US$5 million in hard cash
- Sudan prepared to call cease-fire ahead of peace talks in October
- Hundreds throng West Bank barrier
- Russia parliament approves Zubkov as prime minister
- China needs rising euro to dump dollar
- A decent two-state solution to the 'Palestinian problem' has become impossible
- No solution in Pakistan
- China emerges as a leader in cyberwarfare
- Sao Paulo removes billboards to reveal historic beauty of city
- A year after spinach scare, growers work to keep crop safe
- In Brief
- High standards, employee support seen as key to Wang Group's success
- Typhoon Nari unlikely to hit Taiwan, CWB says
- Some roads closed on Car Free Day
- Taiwan-Japan establish new driver's license pact
- MAC official says no plans to boycott Olympic Games
- Visiting French senators back Taiwan's U.N. bid
- Ma puts emphasis on peace and stability
- President Chen rebuts predecessor's criticism
- Yu criticizes U.S. 'one-China' policy
- U.S. has no right to meddle in referendum, official says
- U.S. president announces partial pull-out from Iraq
- Japan's lunar 'princess' shoots for the moon
- Bhutto to return to Pakistan next month
- Election commission to hold referendum on Kuomintang assets
- Serial rapist 'Huakang Wolf' to be released on parole
- KMT, DPP rally for support on two referendum proposals
- Former vice minister given 15 years for corruption
- Chen urges citizens to march for UN referendum in Kaohsiung
- Russian official urges rival Lebanese camps to resume dialogue
- European stocks close lower
- Democratic former New Hampshire Gov. Shaheen joins race for Republican Sununu's Senate seat
- Barclays shares fall as shareholders approve uncertain ABN Amro buy
- Canada calls up Smith, Burak for Rugby World Cup game against Fiji
- London's FTSE-100 index down 74.60 points to 6289.30
- Republican presidential hopeful Thompson blames Clinton for attention to his remark about Cubans and terrorism
- IOC confirms list of seven cities in the preliminary bidding for 2016 Summer Olympics
- French TV personality Jacques Martin dies at 74
- Sweden's SCA, Norway's Statkraft in $2.4 billion wind power venture
- Giuliani buys newspaper ad defending Petraeus, attacking Clinton
- Energy minister: Venezuela set to face Exxon Mobil in international arbitration
- Stephen Ireland admits he lied to national team coach about his grandmother dying
- Filippo Pozzato wins 6th stage of Tour de Pologne, Murilo Fisher takes overall lead
- Defending champion Baghdatis knocked out of China Open
- Nasdaq says it could raise offer for Sweden's OMX
- Infomercial star Trudeau charged with misrepresenting bestseller, violating court order
- Doubts over Larkham's fitness helps Welsh cause
- U.S. Treasury bond prices give up gains as stocks come off their lows
- Laporta warns UEFA that G14 is ready to rebel over compensation for injured players
- Americans lead, but Davies makes great escape to keep Europeans in it
- Stoner tops Portuguese GP practice sessions
- White House report says Iraqi leaders slow to meet key political and military goals
- Television infomercial star Trudeau charged with misrepresenting bestseller, violating court order
- U.S. troop totals in Iraq may be higher at end of `surge" than before it began
- Americans lead, but Davies makes great escape to keep Europeans in it
- Leaders of Central European left-wing parties reject U.S. missile defense plan
- U.S. cites improved relgious freedom in Germany, setbacks in other European countries
- State Department: Religious freedom deteriorating in Iraq despite U.S. troop buildup
- Greeks to vote in early election dominated by fires, difficult social reforms
- US import prices in August decline on lower oil, natural gas prices; relief may be temporary
- Merkel to meet Dalai Lama at German chancellery this month
- Myanmar junta pressing campaign to discourage protests by monks
- Defar sets world record in women's 2-mile, easily beats own mark
- Ex-ABC consultant was intern, not official, says French Defense Ministry
- Greeks to vote in early election dominated by fires, difficult social reforms
- Investor group launches takeover bid for Mexico's Aeromexico
- Solheim Cup Pairings
- Inexpensive laptop project raises its price again, almost double original $100 goal
- Chrysler recalls nearly 300,000 sport utility vehicles over braking problems
- Despite cuts, U.S. troop totals in Iraq may be higher at end of "surge" than before it began
- Hansen leads Mercedes-Benz Championship after Westwood struggles with weather
- Prominent opposition politician Rokita says he won't run in fall elections
- `Sopranos' has last Emmy hurrah Sunday
- Late rally on 18th hole helps Sorenstam from going 0-2 on opening day
- EU finance chiefs order review of transparency and risk management in response to crisis
- Lithuania beats Croatia 74-72 to advance to semifinals
- Oil falls for the first time in 10 sessions despite setting another record
- US regulators approve new use for Lilly's Evista
- Senate Committee leader calls Bush administration 'phonies' on U.S. troop cuts in Iraq
- EU finance chiefs order review of transparency and risk management in response to crisis
- Defending champion Baghdatis knocked out of China Open
- Chrysler recalls nearly 300,000 sport utility vehicles over brake problems; Honda recalls Civics
- Ex-ABC consultant was intern, not official, says French Defense Ministry
- US retail sales and industrial production post weaker-than-expected gains in August
- Musical luminaries to perform at NYC concert to raise money for Martin Luther King memorial
- Oil finishes lower for the first time in 10 sessions despite setting another intraday record
- Gold prices finish roughly flat as investors make few big moves ahead of Fed meeting
- McCready gets 1 year in prison on probation violation; singer was charged in domestic dispute
- Richards, Isinbayeva on course for jackpot; Defar sets world best in two miles
- US stocks post quiet end to strong week ahead of Fed meeting; Dow has best week since April
- McCready Sentenced to 1 Year in Prison
- Mexico Senate to hand president second major victory with fiscal reform
- Lithuania beats Croatia 74-72 to advance to semifinals
- China Digital TV files for IPO worth up to $150 million in American Depositary Shares
- Global laptop project raises its price again, almost double original $100 goal
- Richards, Isinbayeva on course for jackpot; Defar sets world best in two miles
- In New Hampshire, Cindy McCain makes case for husband's presidential bid
- Bush signs bill to tighten rules on lobbying and congressional activites
- US retail sales and industrial production post weaker-than-expected gains in August
- World Cup: South Africa 36, England 0
- Apple posts instructions on how early iPhone purchasers can obtain promised $100 credit
- Strike would have a mixed effect on GM, analysts say
- Police: Man Sets Off His Own Booby Trap
- US stocks post quiet end to strong week ahead of Fed meeting; Dow has best week since April
- Rugby World Cup: J.P. Pietersen scores two tries as South Africa whitewashes England 36-0
- Dow, Monsanto team up to develop corn seed more resistant to bugs, weeds
- Senate committee leader calls Bush administration 'phonies' on U.S. troop cuts in Iraq
- Brad Paisley to shoot music video in his West Virginia hometown
- Battle for ascendancy in Colombia's cocaine underworld
- Fed approves Bank of America's $21B purchase of LaSalle Bank
- Gold down
- Spat Over Horse Manure Wafts Into Court
- Martha Stewart to sell signature wine starting in January
- Slovenia beats defending champion Greece and Lithuania beats Croatia to advance to semifinals
- Resigning U.S. attorney general praises crime fighting, truth at scandal-scarred Justice Department
- US dollar drops further against Canada's currency on expected Fed rate cut, record oil prices
- Energy minister: Venezuela set to face Exxon Mobil in international arbitration
- Bundesliga Soccer Summary
- Lobster dinners and cookies among top-dollar snacks at pricey U.S. Justice Department conferences
- Martha Stewart to sell signature wine starting in January
- Firefighters Save Donkey Trapped in Well
- Dortmund beats injury-plagued Bremen 3-0
- P&G asks judge to stop Kraft from using coffee container
- Billboard magazine names Reba McEntire as its first woman of the year
- French qualifier Monfils advances to Bucharest semifinals
- Greece rallies to beat Slovenia and Lithuania beats Croatia to advance to semifinals
- Ex-ABC consultant was an intern, not an adviser, says French Defense Ministry
- Woods flirts briefly with 59, settles for 3-shot lead at Tour Championship
- US defense secretary hopes U.S. can cut troop strength in Iraq to 100,000 by end of 2008
- Taiwan leader criticizes U.S. saying Washington would rather improve relations with North Korea
- Ex-ABC consultant was an intern, not an adviser, says French Defense Ministry
- Southwest announces 'skimpy' sale in nod to passenger's revealing clothes
- Ecuador striker Delgado quits national team
- Spat Over Horse Manure Wafts Into Court
- McCready Sentenced to 1 Year in Prison
- After 25 years, USA Today plans to expand its brand beyond journalism
- Sir Clive Woodward helped South Africa's World Cup campaign, White says
- Sabres D Numminen intends to continue playing after heart surgery
- Rain halts opening round of Greater Hickory Classic in North Carolina
- Democratic former New Hampshire Gov. Shaheen joins race for Republican Sununu's Senate seat
- US to expand cattle imports from Canada by allowing in animals over 30 months old
- Verizon resumes sale of Bob Marley ringtones amid objections
- Firefighters Save Donkey Trapped in Well
- Donkey doing fine after taking a tumble down abandoned well in Minnesota
- Bhutto to return to Pakistan on Oct. 18, government says she won't be deported
- Analysis: Once again, Bush recasts rationale for U.S. in Iraq
- EU court's Microsoft ruling could overturn regulatory landscape
- Putin says new prime minister, Viktor Zubkov, could run for president
- Monterey at 50: Legendary jazz festival celebrates its legacy
- 40 years later, Otis Redding remembered with 'Dreams' exhibit
- Greeks to vote in early election dominated by fires, difficult social reforms
- China files WTO complaint over US import duties on Chinese paper
- EU finance ministers, bankers try to assuage credit crisis jitters
- Bowyer nips Truex for second career pole in duel of first-time Chase starters
- Sanchez wants white jerseys to replace traditional green
- Taiwan to hold rival rallies to support competing UN bids
- US Defense Secretary hopes U.S. can cut troop strength to 100,000 by end of 2008
- Cruz Azul says Borgetti may return after injury
- Taiwan leader criticizes US refusal to back referendum on island's UN membership
- Britney Spears' lawyer moves to seal docs in custody battle with ex-husband
- Greece looks to use quarterfinal momentum against Spain in Euros final four
- Iranian minister says China agreed on dialogue, not sanctions, in nuclear dispute
- Central African Republic soldiers accused of atrocities against civilians, US rights group says
- Richards, Isinbayeva continue chase for US$1 million jackpot
- Teacher, Student Trade Blows After Spat
- Inmates Go on Sausage 'Temper Tantrum'
- Phony Obituary Trips Up Sentencing
- World Cup: Samoa under pressure to deliver expected victory over Tonga
- World Cup: Laporte impatient for Namibia match after setback to Argentina
- Cops Charged With Stealing Snacks
- Billboard Names Reba Woman of the Year
- Supermodel Sued Over NYC Apartment Deck
- US team of nuclear experts wrapping up inspection visit to North Korea
- Japan's prime minister race pits conservative Aso against dovish Fukuda
- Ferrell to auction spot in movie to help fraternity brother's cancer foundation
- Venezuela's Chavez says Colombian rebel chief contacts him again
- China releases jailed New York Times researcher
- Camilo gives Brazil second gold in best-ever judo worlds
- Shipping channel project creates religious furor in India
- Judge bars release of Anna Nicole Smith's breast surgery video
- Actor Jamie Foxx gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Resigning U.S. attorney general praises crime fighting, truth at scandal-scarred Justice Department
- China bans radio shows for sex talk
- Japan's prime minister contests pits conservative Aso against dovish Fukuda
- China says its companies invested US$21B abroad in 2006
- SKorea's largest party kicks off presidential primary race
- US auto workers negotiate with GM as strike deadline nears
- Official: Hong Kong won't build casinos to compete with Macau
- Hawk Aso versus dove Fukuda in Japan party PM ballot; opposition wants snap elections
- Madonna at Kabbalah Conference in Israel
- Cruise Movie Gets OK to Film at Key Site
- Carl Icahn reports 8.5 percent stake in BEA Systems, calls for sale of company
- Both candidates in Japan leadership race support Afghan mission extension
- US defense secretary hopes he can cut troop strength to 100,000 by end of 2008
- Carol Channing's signature dress recovered
- US securities commission should tighten management of investigations, report says
- Embattled US tech firm, licenser of Unix operating system, files for bankruptcy
- GM and US auto workers continue negotiations past deadline
- US says Bolivia fighting coca production, waives drug sanctions
- Indian prime minister undergoes prostate surgery
- Malaysia's Lee upsets Lin at Yonex Open badminton
- Grand idea, ill-judged words, engulf India in religious furor
- US team of nuclear experts leave North Korea after inspection tour
- Leading candidate in Japan PM ballot backs extension of Afghan mission
- Boulez Takes Over Abbado Program
- Boulez takes over Abbado program with Lucerne Festival Orchestra at Carnegie
- Larkham injures knee in practice, to miss at least two matches
- A New `My Fair Lady' Gets Ready for Tour
- Denmark coach banned for two games over 'physical contact' with official
- Sebastian Faulks Returns With 'Engleby'
- Lured to Wyoming elk refuge with promise of food, bison now face hunting
- GM and US auto workers bargain until early morning; talks to resume later Saturday
- Policy platforms of candidates in race to succeed Japan's Abe
- Fiji, Canada predict a running battle in the forwards
- Hakuho wins sixth straight bout at Autumn sumo
- After two-hour delay at Solheim Cup, players brave the wind
- Former SKorean point man on NKorea emerges as front-runner in liberal party's primary
- Raikkonen is fastest ahead of teammate Massa in last practice session for Belgian GP
- NASCAR-Nextel Cup-Sylvania 300 Lineup
- 2-time champion Stewart back in running for another championship after a year out of Chase.
- Grand idea, ill-judged words, engulf India in religious furor
- Canada strolls past Ghana 4-0 to revive quarterfinal push
- Spoken Word Not Enough for Dictionary
- Pope: Northern Ireland peace should inspire solutions to conflicts worldwide
- British bank's customers ignore appeals for calm
- Pakistan's presidential election expected in first week of October, party officials say
- Denmark scores 2 goals on set plays to shut out New Zealand
- Portugal's Malheiro scores first drop goal of Rugby World Cup
- Fed Cup Final: Russia 1, Italy 0
- Solidarity figure joins Poland's pro-business Civic Platform party, in pre-election boost
- Chakvetadze beats Schiavone to give Russia 1-0 lead over Italy in Fed Cup final
- Official says US nuclear experts' talks with NKorea positive
- Teenage striker Bojan Krkic called up for first competitive game with FC Barcelona
- California's $3 billion stem cell agency names Australian scientist its new chief
- World Cup: New Zealand 108, Portugal 13
- Rugby World Cup: New Zealand rack up a century points against spirited Portugal team
- Rugby World Cup Biggest Wins
- California's $3 billion stem cell agency names Australian scientist its new chief
- Headlines hammer England after 36-0 loss to South Africa
- Nemanja Vidic earns Manchester United a late 1-0 win over Everton
- Raikkonen takes pole ahead of teammate Massa in qualifying for Belgian GP
- Davenport storms into final, eliminating Errani
- Britain begins easing foot-and-mouth restrictions
- Reports: Russian utility chief says E.On making major investment in electric sector
- Taiwan holds rival rallies to support competing UN bids
- Rugby World Cup Highest Point-scorers
- Spears' Lawyer Seeks to Seal Documents
- EU finance chiefs defend ECB moves to ease liquidity crisis against French criticism
- Fed Cup Final: Russia 2, Italy 0
- Europe salvages two ties and more momentum against Americans at Solheim Cup
- Chakvetadze, Kuznetsova bring Russia within one victory of third Fed Cup title
- Australia boosts quarterfinal hopes with 1-1 draw against Norway
- Belgium's Johan van Summeren wins Tour de Pologne
- Rangers loses first league game in 4-2 defeat at Hearts
- British bank's customers ignore appeals for calm
- Hayden takes first pole of season at Portuguese GP; Stoner starts second
- Rugby World Cup: Australia 32, Wales 20
- Gonzalez, Robredo to meet in China Open Final
- Retired Army Gen. Wesley Clark endorses Clinton's presidential bid
- Reports: Russian utility chief says E.On making major investment in electricity sector
- Barnes comes in for Larkham, helps Wallabies to 32-20 win
- Brazil stuns China 4-0; establishes its place as big favorite
- Brazil's women may be set to match men; South Americans pound China 4-0
- New Zealand scores century against Portugal, Australia beats Wales
- EU prepared to consider possibility of having non-European lead IMF in the future
- UAW, GM restart contract talks after missing midnight deadline
- Philippines determined to link communist leader to murders
- Plan to electrify jeepneys in Philippines seen as means of helping to cut pollution
- Spanish language to hit airwaves
- Estrada gets life sentence for massive plunder
- Filipinos put their families' happiness first
- Out of darkness and into the light
- Foreign spouses stage protest
- Para Sa Inyo Lamang
- Pinoys celebrate Migrants' Sunday in Taichung
- Pinoy Text Club
- Finding the lost sheep
- An itinerant's sacrifice
- Sidelines
- Vidic gives gritty United 3 points against Everton
- India beat Pakistan in thrilling bowl-out
- Lee beats Lin; Rasmussen keeps winning
- Greece looks to keep momentum against Spain
- Tiger's 70-foot eagle putt dazzles East Lake
- Yankees maul Sox by overwhelming their top relievers
- France hope to regain confidence against Namibia
- Boks batter woeful England
- Nova Scotia-Land of lobsters, lighthouses, dreamy drives and Titanic memories
- HIV-infected mother files lawsuit against Peru government over tainted blood
- China frees New York Times reporter after three years in prison
- Rights groups accuse Egypt of curbing press freedom
- Fukuda vows to back Afghan mission
- Final rallies held on eve of national election in Greece
- Decoupling - a theory that just won't fly
- Let's fix Japan's economic situation
- Putin seeks power through the element of surprise - but that could be a weakness
- Accused Democrats invoke Rove defense
- Fierce battle raging in Colombia to control cocaine underworld
- U.S. flag flies at half-staff in tribute to lost soldiers as Americans mourn
- Alcohol business is dangerous in chaotic Baghdad
- Shipping project creates religious outrage in India
- Annual film festival put spotlight on subject of global immigration
- Taipei magistrate urges public to use pollution-free transport
- U.S. congressmen speak up for Taiwan's U.N. bid
- Former premier aims to rekindle voters' passion
- Qing dynasty kiln gets place of honor
- Chen urges voters to ensure success of referendum
- China renews opposition to sanctions on nuclear Iran
- Bush says more U.S. troops to take up support roles in Iraq
- Africa floods kill dozens, displace thousands
- KMT says U.N. goal can only be achieved under its rule
- DPP U.N. rally attracts hundreds of thousands
- Discovery Channel's McCartney captures 14th stage of Spanish Vuelta, Menchov still leads
- McCain pushes for support for war in early voting South Carolina
- Wet and hungry, Africans flee "worst floods in living memory"
- Britain begins easing foot-and-mouth restrictions
- Simon and Hancescu advance to BCR Open Romania finals
- Chancellor insists Afghan mission is needed
- World Cup: Dad brings Evans back to earth
- Spy chief stumbles through crash course on Washington politics
- Larkham injures knee in practice, to miss at least two matches
- Arsenal rallies to beat Tottenham 3-1; Man United beats Everton 1-0
- Corn Maze Bears President Ford Likeness
- Hearts beats Rangers 4-2; Celtic thrashes Inverness 5-0
- Health care back as a force in presidential politics; Clinton finding her voice on the issue
- Michigan farm has maze cut into cornfield in likeness of the late President Ford
- Simpson Named Suspect in Vegas Robbery
- Nowitzki leads Germany to 69-65 win over Slovenia, Croatia beats France 86-69 at Europeans
- Sri Lanka beats New Zealand by 7 wickets in World Twenty20
- Thompson seeks pro-gun vote in Florida, faces some skepticism
- Hayden takes first pole of season at Portuguese GP; Stoner starts second
- McLaren chief says team is unlikely to appeal FIA punishment
- Turner's Son Exhibits Middle East Photos
- Discovery Channel's McCartney captures 14th stage of Spanish Vuelta, Menchov still leads
- Emile Heskey has suspected broken bone in foot
- CNN founder Ted Turner on hand as son Rhett opens art exhibit of his Middle East photographs
- New head of CIA clandestine service returns to agency
- Barnes comes in for Larkham, helps Wallabies to 32-20 win
- Michigan farm has maze cut into cornfield in likeness of the late President Ford
- Schalke backs its title boasts by holding Bayern to 1-1 draw
- Solidarity figure joins Poland's pro-business Civic Platform party, in pre-election boost
- In new book, former Fed chairman Alan Greenspan bashes Bush over spending
- United States holds shaky lead over Europe, play suspended at Solheim Cup
- Bush speech does little to ease differences on Iraq, but most Americans agree no end in sight
- Retired Army Gen. Wesley Clark endorses Clinton's presidential bid
- Marseille still struggling after 2-1 defeat against Toulouse
- Chancellor insists Afghan mission is needed to fight global terrorism
- Late equalizer by Nesta earns AC Milan 1-1 draw at Siena
- White House says Bolivia fighting coca production, waives drug sanctions
- World Cup: Portugal sad but proud in loss to New Zealand
- Bjorn shares lead with Hansen at Mercedes-Benz Championship
- UAW, GM resume bargaining session; two sides appear to be making progress on new contract
- Sorenstam and Matthew stop Americans' great comeback
- In new book, former Fed chairman Alan Greenspan bashes Bush over spending
- Maso expects France to win back pride in Rugby World Cup match against Namibia
- Peter Fonda to auction off items from 'Easy Rider,' including flag that adorned his jacket
- Sen. Edward Kennedy pondering book about his career, views on historic events, aide says
- Iraq war protesters, supporters gather in Washington to march on the Capitol
- Barnes steps up as Larkham's replacement
- Arsenal goes top with 3-1 win over Tottenham; Liverpool, Chelsea held to 0-0 draws
- Madonna meets with Israeli President Shimon Peres
- Russian steelmaker to look at southeast Ohio site for steel mill
- Spain beats Greece 82-77 to reach final at European Basketball Championship
- In new book, former Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan bashes Bush over spending
- Presidential candidate Clinton to discuss civil rights plan at banquet
- Venezuela cooks up soup for the masses, claims world record
- Cronenberg's "Eastern Promises" takes audience award at Toronto Film Festival
- Sadrists quit Shiite bloc in Parliament, put more pressure on al-Maliki's government
- Spanish leader Real Madrid beats Almeria 3-1 with goals from Saviola, Sneijder and Higuain
- Venezuelan pianist and composer Aldemaro Romero dies at 79
- Venezuela's Chavez asks Colombia to let him travel to meet rebel chief
- South Africa in easy win over Bangladesh; Sri Lanka defeats New Zealand
- World Cup: Ireland 14, Georgia 10
- Venezuela cooks up soup for the masses, claims world record
- GM, UAW resume talks, but significant hurdles remain
- Lyon crushes Metz 5-1 with hat trick from Benzema
- Hundreds attend London funeral for slain Hells Angel
- New Zealand scores century against Portugal, Australia beats Wales, Ireland edges past Georgia
- PSV beats Vitesse Arnhem 1-0 in Dutch league to extend unbeaten streak
- McCain pushes for support for war in early voting state
- Rugby World Cup Leading Tryscorers
- Venezuela's Chavez appeals to Colombia to let him meet rebel chief
- Helicopter crashes near home of former World Rally Champion
- Refugee soccer team starts season with Nike sponsorship
- Canadian Wins Audience Prize at Toronto
- Another 63 for Woods leaves him on verge of 7th win
- Spain beats Greece, Russia tops Lithuania to reach final at European Championship
- Porto beats Maritimo 1-0 to rise atop Portuguese league
- In new book, former Fed chairman Alan Greenspan bashes Bush over spending
- Another 63 for Woods leaves him on verge of 7th win
- World Rally champion feared dead in Scotland helicopter crash
- Pakistan ruling party tells Musharraf it can elect him as president for another term
- Taiwan holds rival rallies supporting competing UN bids
- McCain says frustration with war stems from unrealistic projections early on
- Conservatives line up for, against possible US attorney general nominee
- African floods submerge towns, wipe out farms and schools; 150 dead
- Greek conservatives seek re-election after deadly wildfires
- Political rivalries flare again on Mexican Independence Day
- World Rally champion feared dead in Scotland helicopter crash
- 'Nothing adds up' _ death of woman raises questions about gene therapy research
- Inside the beggars' jail, nemesis of every Indian panhandler
- Beckett's 19th win gives Red Sox 10-1 victory over Yankees
- Al-Qaida threatens Sunni leaders as Iraq's political crisis deepens
- Soriano's homer leads Cubs 3-2 over Cardinals
- Eaks leads Spittle by 3 strokes after 2 rounds
- Bush speech does little to ease differences on Iraq, but most Americans agree no end in sight
- Simpson, Accusers Have Storied Past
- Romney predicts Clinton will try to put Washington in charge of health care
- George Clooney to present Boston Film Festival Award to producer Jerry Weintraub
- Jockey suspended over used equipment after moving between states in horse flu epidemic
- Political rivalries flare again on Mexican Independence Day
- GM, UAW resume talks, but significant hurdles remain
- Clinton discusses civil rights plan at rights group NAACP's banquet
- Official says US nuclear experts' talks with North Korea positive
- Brazil's Derly wins second straight gold medal in judo worlds
- George Clooney presents Boston Film Festival Award to Jerry Weintraub
- Polls open as Greek conservatives seek re-election after deadly wildfires
- Brazil and North Korea among new powers heading for quarterfinals
- Political rivalries flare again on Mexican Independence Day
- Beckett's 19th win gives Red Sox 10-1 victory over Yankees
- China to deploy peacekeepers to Darfur in October, military says
- Cairo helps Cardinals end 9-game losing streak
- US presidential candidate Fred Thompson gets warm welcome in home town
- No. 1 USC downs Nebraska 49-31
- China recalls tainted leukemia drugs, announces discovery of tainted US, Canadian meat
- Malaysia's Lee wins Yonex Open badminton
- China announces fall in politically charged pork prices
- Canada coach claims mental edge ahead of crunch game
- Burglar Says TV Taught Him His Craft
- Burglar in U.S. who learned how to steal from TV show sentenced to 12 years
- 4 of 5 top teams advance to semifinals
- Voting under way as Greek conservatives seek re-election after deadly wildfires
- Michigan Gets a Win, Drops Irish to 0-3
- World Rally champion feared dead in Scotland helicopter crash
- Fed ready to lower rates this week for first time in more than 4 years as recession fears grow
- Politician killed in southern Nepal; authorities impose curfew
- Downgraded Ingrid Moves Through Atlantic
- Former World Rally champion Colin McRae feared dead in Scotland helicopter crash
- Kenyan president to formally announce his re-election platform
- Hakuho stays one win back of Aminishiki at Autumn sumo
- Germany looking to avoid another hiccup at women's World Cup
- Tokyo hoping compact bid will win IOC vote
- U.S. Iranians see risk in speaking out for change in Iran
- North Korea will accept nuclear facility disablement plan, says report from South
- Injured center Noon ruled out of Rugby World Cup
- About 50,000 people attend funeral for slain pro-Taliban Pakistani cleric, police say
- Australian men, women qualify for Beijing Olympics
- ABN Amro board: no official preference on rival takeover bids
- McKay scores winner for Queensland in Australian domestic soccer
- Iranian TV series follows fate of Jews in World War II
- Thailand's Thaworn Wiratchant wins ninth Asian Tour golf event
- World Cup: All Blacks fullback Muliaina to miss Scotland match
- Governing conservatives hope to contain voter anger following deadly fires
- Reports: Spanish film set decorator Emilio Ruiz del Rio dead at 84
- Politician, policeman killed in southern Nepal; authorities impose curfew
- Seismologists tracking Indonesian quakes get a taste of the real thing
- Nominees Celebrate on Eve of Emmy Awards
- Zimbabwe's government backtracks on wage freeze before national strike
- College Student Leader Charged With DUI
- Thailand's Thaworn Wiratchant wins ninth Asian Tour golf event
- Fed Cup Final: Russia 3, Italy 0
- Iranian TV series follows fate of Jews in World War II
- Kuznetsova beats Schiavone to bring Russia its third Fed Cup title
- World Rally champion killed in Scotland helicopter crash
- Jake White looking to rest key Springboks against Tonga
- England expected to claim quarterfinal berth with win over Argentina
- England expected to claim quarterfinal berth with win over Argentina
- Larkham has surgery, expects to return for World Cup semis
- Davenport defeats Hantuchova to win Bali Open
- Student president in U.S. charged with DUI after complaining about media portrayal of students
- Imelda Marcos hospitalized due to knee pain, Filipino lawyer says
- Madonna says she is "an ambassador for Judaism"
- Spanish film set decorator Emilio Ruiz del Rio dead at 84
- Activists around world urge leaders not to look away from Darfur crisis
- New Zealand beats India by 10 runs in Super Eight stage of World Twenty20
- Activists around world urge leaders not to look away from Darfur crisis
- Colin McRae, 1995 World Rally champion, dead at 39
- Typhoon Nari leaves 1 dead, 2 missing in South Korea
- Florida woman pursues mystery of Dachau album 35 years after father's suicide
- Kuznetsova beats Schiavone to bring Russia its third Fed Cup title
- Raikkonen wins Belgian GP, Alonso narrows Hamilton's lead at top of standings
- Suspected bird flu outbreak reported in southern China
- Fed Cup Final: Russia 4, Italy 0
- `Sopranos,' `Ugly Betty' among top Emmy contenders; Ryan Seacrest hosts 59th annual ceremony
- World Cup: Fiji beats Canada 29-16
- Gonzalez downs Robredo to win China Open in three sets
- Fiji snatches bonus-point win over Canada
- Russian suspect in Litvinenko's murder nominated to run for parliament
- Chinese director Jiang Wen avoids discussion of censorship as he promotes new movie
- Slovenia beats France 88-74 at European Championship
- Stable in singles, American women golfers take Solheim Cup again
- Pakistan opposition groups vow to block Musharraf's re-election
- Yelena Isinbayeva and Sanya Richards share million-dollar jackpot
- Spy case, coach's suspension contributing to Denmark's unimpressive World Cup performance
- Governing conservatives, opposition socialists vie for national election victory
- AP Interview: Bhutto says Musharraf allies leading Pakistan toward crisis
- Scotland makes 4 changes for Rugby World Cup game against Romania
- China church leader released from prison after 3-year sentence related to Bibles
- Tommy Lee buys new Southern California home with piano-shaped pool
- Passenger plane crashes in Thailand; 74 confirmed dead
- Emile Heskey could be out for up to six weeks with broken foot
- Brett Lee takes first hat trick in Twenty20 internationals
- Stable in singles, American women golfers take Solheim Cup again
- Typhoon Nari leaves 7 dead, 5 missing in South Korea
- Rossi beats Pedrosa to win Portuguese Grand Prix
- AS Roma extends perfect start, Juventus beaten by visiting Udinese in Italian league
- Italian Soccer Summaries
- Sanchez takes 15th stage of Spanish Vuelta, Menchov still leads
- Scottish Football Association bans Scottish Cup runner-up from playing in UEFA Cup
- Australians qualify for field hockey at Olympics
- Irish scrape win from spirited Georgia underdogs
- Fiji dream of quarter-finals with Canada victory
- SpyGate might leave Belichick with new job
- Wang all wrong in Red Sox thrashing
- Sidelines
- Real Madrid eke out win
- Raikkonen leads Ferarri to Belgian win
- Chelsea held to zero against Rovers
- Emmy nominated actors start partying on eve of award ceremony
- Eastern Promises tops at Toronto film festival
- Health Briefs
- Another shark stranded in New York City
- A father's argument on ape versus children
- Some grocery stores in U.S. adopt 'greener' policy
- Woman fights off giant python in Hong Kong
- Two studies focus on seniors' sex lives
- Egypt, Germany at odds over Queen Nefertiti
- Fed faces tough call on U.S. interest rates as recession fears mount
- Greenspan bashes Bush in new book
- NYK tests new electric power unit
- APL introduces new solution to resolve congestion crisis
- Evergreen launches the last of 10 Greenships
- StanChart banker looks to growing bancassurance industry
- GM and UAW resume talks, but sources say health care for retirees pose big hurdle
- Private group acquires 70% of Taiwan's Primax
- UK central bank slammed for muted reponse to crisis
- Northern Rock hopes panic will pass
- China shows off troops to support U.N. peacekeepers in Darfur region
- Opposition groups plan strategy against Musharraf
- Bangladeshi worker kidnapped in Afghanistan
- Indonesia quake death toll rises to 23
- Maintaining thaw in China relations vital, Fukuda says
- Mandatory evacuations ordered in battle against California fire
- Israel maintaining silence on Syria to ease tensions, senior official says
- British prime minister promises to help for Darfur peacekeepers
- Kenya's Kibaki to launch drive for re-election
- Political rivalries flare again in Mexico
- Voting in Greece to determine fate of conservatives
- Petraeus wins the TV war
- Time for U.S. to open its ears to U.N. for Taiwan
- In wake of Bush's speech on Iraq, most Americans agree there's no end in sight
- Hezbollah rebuilding bastion after devastating air strikes by Israel
- Rap messages by Somalis in exile challenge traditions
- U.S. firm to buy US$250m bonds in Chunghwa Picture
- Coast guard rescues 11 crew members from grounded fishing boat
- Students join anti-smoking drive in south
- New project offers tutors to poor pupils
- Horsehead fiddle artists arrive to promote show
- Young culinary students learn secrets of making dumplings
- Ministry of Education firmly on the path of educational reform
- Danish readers express support for Taiwan in daily newspaper
- President asked to reconsider his Control Yuan nominee list
- New York rally to back U.N. bid draws over 3,000
- Beijing criticizes Taiwan's U.N. rallies
- Public consensus seen as main goal in U.N. entry bid
- Over 3,000 perform CPR, breaking Guinness record
- Ma's statement draws political flak
- Thousands rally in Washington to demand end to war in Iraq
- Russian says nuclear fuel set to be shipped to Iran
- China recalls tainted leukemia drugs
- At least 74 killed as passenger jet crashes in Phuket
- Could Kyoto Protocol use a touch of Montreal?
- Taiwan issues sea warning for tropical storm Wipha
- Black boxes in Thai plane crash found
- Northern Taiwan pounded by heavy rains as Typhoon Wipha approaches
- KMT legislator joins farmers' party
- DPP seeking to add name-change clause to 'normal country' resolution
- KMT to buy radio commercials to counter criticism
- Fed ready to lower rates this week for first time in more than 4 years
- Raikkonen wins Belgian GP, Alonso wins battle against teammate Hamilton
- Exit polls show governing conservatives ahead in Greek parliamentary election
- Auto talks resume between GM, UAW after reports of progress
- AP Interview: Bhutto says Musharraf allies leading Pakistan toward crisis
- Colin McRae, 1995 World Rally champion, dead at 39
- Gates says he would recommend presidential veto of measure to give troops more rest
- Atletico draws 1-1 with Murcia, stays winless in Spanish league
- Sanchez takes 15th stage of Spanish Vuelta, Menchov still leads
- Rookie Pressel beats Hall of Famer Sorenstam as U.S. retains Solheim Cup
- Rugby World Cup: Tonga wins 19-15 for first victory in 10 matches against Samoa
- ABN Amro board: no official preference on rival takeover bids
- Manchester City moves into 2nd place in the Premier League with 1-0 win over Aston Villa
- Karlsruher SC sends Wolfsburg and Magath deeper into crisis in Bundesliga
- Rugby World Cup: Tonga wins 19-15 for first victory in 10 matches against Samoa
- Fiji, Tonga glimpse World Cup last eight after dramatic victories
- AP Interview: Bhutto accuses Musharraf allies of pushing Pakistan toward crisis
- Activists urge leaders not to look away from Darfur crisis
- Manchester City moves into 2nd place in the Premier League with 1-0 win over Aston Villa
- World Cup: Scotland makes 4 changes, Romania none
- Citing plight of uninsured cancer patients, cancer society launches ads for health reform
- Mikael Silvestre ruled out for rest of season with knee injury
- Hansen's two late eagles give him win at Mercedes-Benz
- Police Arrest 1 in Simpson Robbery Case
- Paris Saint-Germain upsets Monaco 2-1 in French league
- Jodie Foster revenge movie "The Brave One" tops box office
- Cities Cracking Down on Saggy Pants
- 'The Brave One' Is No. 1 at Box Office
- AS Roma extends perfect start, Juventus beaten by visiting Udinese in Italian league
- Insurgent spokesman says Iraq is currently occupied by Iran and U.S.
- Menzies Campbell to reman leader of UK Liberal Democrats, despite some criticism
- Pennsylvania woman celebrates 100th birthday with ride in sidecar of friend's motorcycle; `It was fun'
- Sevilla beats Recreativo 4-1 in first home match since Puerta's death
- Quarter-point rate cut, half-point cut, or none at all? This week, Wall Street finds out
- Lithuania beats Greece 78-69 for bronze medal at European Championship
- Political rivalries flare again on Mexican Independence Day
- Kuznetsova wins two matches to bring Russia its third Fed Cup title
- South Africa squeezes 19-run win over England at World Twenty20
- Most International Rugby Union Caps
- Florida woman pursues mystery of Dachau album 35 years after father's suicide
- World Cup: France 87, Namibia 10
- Rugby World Cup: France scores 13 tries to thrash Namibia 87-10 in Group D
- `Sopranos,' `Ugly Betty' among top Emmy contenders; Ryan Seacrest hosts 59th annual ceremony
- Travelers clamoring to see Minnesota airport bathroom in Craig arrest
- Madonna: I'm an 'Ambassador for Judaism'
- Barcelona draws Osasuna 0-0, Sevilla beats Recreativo 4-1 in Spanish league
- Ashford and Simpson find performing at intimate NYC cabaret like being `under a microscope'
- France crushes Namibia 87-10 for biggest international victory
- Networks Differ With Respect to Previews
- Oil industry leader, former Standard Oil chairman John E. Swearingen dead at 89
- Hincapie, Discovery wrap up wins in Tour of Missouri
- Sporting beats Amadora 2-0 in the Portuguese league
- Florida woman pursues mystery of Dachau album 35 years after father's suicide
- Socialist opposition leader concedes defeat in Greek parliamentary election
- Russia beats Spain 60-59 to win European Championship
- Beverly Sills remembered with Lincoln Center tribute
- Conservative prime minister declares victory in Greek parliamentary election
- Woods ends year with seventh win and FedEx Cup
- Presidential rivals court activists, attack Bush at Iowa steak fry
- Anderson throws 5 TDs as Browns hold out Bengals
- Auto talks resume between GM, UAW after reports of progress
- Woods ends year with seventh win and FedEx Cup
- Giuliani visits NASCAR event, blasts Clinton over MoveOn ad
- Dow Jones reaches tentative labor deal with union representing Wall Street Journal reporters
- Lincoln Center Tribute Honors Sills
- Auto talks between UAW, GM reach pivotal point as locals gear up again for possible strike
- Actor Crowe attends Notre Dame-Michigan game to boost coach Carr
- Eaks holds off Haas and Spittle to win Greater Hickory Classic
- White House hopeful Giuliani visits auto racetrack, blasts Clinton over liberal group ad
- Defeated Jamaican premier seeks review of electoral system
- Analysis: Latest turmoil in Iraqi politics leaves U.S.-backed deals uncertain
- Wall Street investment bank earnings could provide glimpse into global market health
- China condemns Taiwan pro-UN membership rally, prepares for 'serious situation'
- Former FM Aso acknowledges probable defeat in Japan's leadership race
- Yelena Isinbayeva and Sanya Richards share million dollars jackpot
- AC Milan opens its Champions League defense by hosting Benfica
- Sawmills in the United States face challenges after furniture plants move overseas
- American women a singular success at Solheim Cup
- Madame Tussauds wax figures arrive in D.C. from London
- Alonso stronger again after turbulent weekend
- In the making of a typeface, art, engineering _ and just the right personality
- Florida woman pursues mystery of Dachau album 35 years after father's suicide
- On two coasts, renters squeezed by lack of affordable housing
- US churches recruiting Latin American clergy to better serve Hispanics
- O'Quinn, Piven win supporting actor awards at Emmy awards for television
- Stars go for glamorous, colorful looks at the Emmy Awards
- Poll: Australian prime minister would lose his seat Parliament seat at next election
- Attorney general candidate was a judge with terror resume, armed guards
- Greek conservatives win second term in parliamentary election
- Cruzeiro beats rival Atletico Mineiro 4-3 in Brazilian league thriller
- Boca 6-0 over Banfield to keep shared lead with Independiente in Argentine soccer
- Activists urge leaders not to look away from Darfur crisis
- Zimbabwe's government backtracks on wage freeze before national strike
- Cabanas saves America as they tie Tigres
- Fast start gives Phoenix WNBA title, 108-92 over the host Detroit Shock
- Kuznetsova sends Russia to 3rd Fed Cup title
- O.J. Simpson Arrested in Vegas Robbery
- Thome's 500th homer gives White Sox 9-7 victory over Angels
- Scene and heard: Vignettes from the Emmy Awards red carpet
- Presidential rivals court activists, attack Bush at Iowa steak fry
- Actor Crowe attends college American football game to boost coach
- ADB raises economic forecast for developing Asia thanks to robust growth in China, India
- Dynamo down Galaxy to clinch playoffs spot
- O.J. Simpson Ordered Held Without Bail
- Celebrations in Tonga as "Ikale Tahi" upsets Samoa
- Percentage of Japanese aged 65 or older hits new high
- `Sopranos' wins best drama Emmy; `30 Rock' named best comedy series
- 'Sopranos' Final Season Claims Emmy Gold
- Hadden wants Scotland to give Romania a rugby lesson
- Clinton health care plan built around universal coverage, federal subsidies
- Tani wins seventh world title at judo championships in Brazil
- TV Review: Emmys go round and round as Fox goes heavy on the silent treatment
- Steve Buscemi Settles Lawsuit Over Film
- Thome's 500th homer gives White Sox 9-7 victory over Angels
- Papua New Guinea's Oil Search shares surge on China bid report
- Samsung says it will cooperate in US flash memory probe
- Philippine shares rise 0.4 percent, investors buy blue chips ahead of Fed meet
- Malaysia using kits to find bear bile in Chinese medicine
- Actor Steve Buscemi settles lawsuit with film distributor over 'Rockets Redglare!'
- Democrats express confidence they can pass troop-rest legislation; Gates to urge veto
- Pakistan's Supreme Court hears petitions on Musharraf's re-election plans
- Ang Lee's Chinese roots fuel cultural controversy in Taiwan
- Gay rights advocates expect US House to pass federal ban on job discrimination
- Ang Lee's Chinese roots fuel cultural controversy in Taiwan
- Fukuda leads in opinion polls to be Japan's next prime minister
- Sprint Nextel introducing device to boost cell phone signal in homes, send calls over Internet
- Auto talks between US union, GM reach pivotal point as locals gear up again for possible strike
- ADB: Vietnam's economy to grow 8.3 percent this year, inflation a concern
- Former US Sen. Chafee, who lost in last year's election, cuts ties with Republican Party
- China's August coal imports jump 70 percent
- Chinese stocks shrug off rate hike, amid warnings banks not heeding regulators
- Deutsche Telekom to buy SunCom in US$2.4 billion deal
- China claims increasing numbers of officials punished over illegal land transfers
- ADB raises economic growth forecast for India, but warns about inflation
- ABN Amro repeats 2007 financial targets amid takeover fight
- Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile to buy SunCom
- ADB raises economic forecast for developing Asia thanks to robust growth in China, India
- Hong Kong's Galaxy Entertainment says first-half loss narrows to US$34.3M
- EU court set to deliver ruling on Microsoft appeal that could change regulatory landscape
- French remain cautious about Ireland despite 87-10 World Cup romp over Namibia
- Samsung says it will cooperate in US flash memory probe
- Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu invests euro550 million in Swedish unit
- French nuclear group Areva buys into German windmills
- Taiwan shares fall as investors stay on sidelines ahead of U.S. Fed meeting
- PM: Latvia's economy minister resigns for personal reasons
- Report: Greenspan says euro could replace U.S. dollar as reserve currency of choice
- GM-UAW bargaining end, to resume later in day
- Sanofi-Aventis says it expects to submit 31 new drugs by end of 2010
- Trading suspended briefly in troubled British mortgage company Northern Rock
- Largest Shiite alliance in parliament urges Sadrists to reconsider their decision to leave bloc
- Tiger's only mistake: A breakdown in etiquette at No. 9
- EU court dismisses Microsoft appeal
- China raises special bond offering to $4.2 billion; proceeds go to forex investment fund
- Former champion Kurt Busch struggles to 25th-place finish with carburetor problem.
- Britain's Candover withdraws euro1.5 billion offer for Netherlands' Stork
- Taiwan issues sea and land warning for Typhoon Wipha
- India to host first Formula One race in 2010, official says
- Oil prices fall on profit taking to mid-US$78 a barrel in Asian trading
- Report: Indonesia plans to use more gas, coal for power generation, less oil
- Indian automaker eyes Jaguar, but experts say acquisition makes little sense
- Kyrgyz authorities drop charges against ex-president's daughter
- String of crashes in Asia raises concerns about airline safety
- Singapore says local financial firms' exposure to risky US mortgages small, contained
- MacGill fined in Pakistan for behavior code breach
- AP Interview: Bhutto accuses Musharraf allies of pushing Pakistan toward crisis
- Australian Cabinet minister: UN indigenous rights declaration would have split country
- Microsoft says no decision yet on appeal of court decision
- US treasury chief says no rush for new financial market rules, despite crisis
- Report: Qatar investment group close to buying 30 percent stake in London bourse
- American Stephanie Lopez tries to be role model for Latin community
- Chinese stocks post new record close, amid warnings banks not heeding regulators
- Fukuda leads in opinion polls to be Japan's next prime minister
- Pakistan army, militants cease fire in Afghan border region, officials say
- Polish president visits massacre site in Russia on 68th anniversary of Soviet invasion
- EU chief says rejection of Microsoft appeal at EU court a victory for consumer rights
- Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde performs at benefit and celebrates her new restaurant
- Finnair speeds up fleet modernization with Airbus orders
- EU competition chief urges Microsoft to move now to comply with 2004 antitrust ruling
- South Korean tycoon resigns post over assault conviction
- US treasury chief says no rush for new financial market rules, despite crisis
- South Korean tycoon resigns post over assault conviction
- ADB: Vietnam's economy to grow 8.3 percent this year, inflation a concern
- Hakuho beats Dejima, moves into three-way tie for lead at Autumn Grand
- First-time winners spring upsets at Emmys; `Sopranos' wins its last drama series trophy
- CRH in talks with Mexico's CEMEX about possible asset acquisitions
- EU hails court rejection of Microsoft appeal against antitrust fine
- Venice bans rice-throwing at weddings in an effort to curb pigeon population
- Philippine officials: Muslim militants may resort to kites to attack military choppers
- Ireland's ruling Fianna Fail party to consider organizing in Northern Ireland
- Rexam's Russian acquisition vetoed by local regulators
- U.S. dollar mixed, gold down in European trading
- Euro marginally lower against US dollar
- Oil prices fall on profit taking
- Asian markets mostly lower, but Chinese stocks hit new record, defying interest rate hike
- French runner Florent Lacasse suspended after positive doping test
- Bush to nominate retired judge Michael Mukasey to replace Gonzales as attorney general
- American Ellertson has Nigeria connection as U.S. prepares to face Nigeria
- Ireland's Aer Lingus airline rejects 2nd demand from rival Ryanair for shareholders meeting
- EU antitrust chief says victory over Microsoft is "bittersweet"
- Petroleum directorate announces oil, natural gas finds off Norway
- Italian police target neo-Nazi group in raids
- Opposition candidate declared winner of Sierra Leone presidential vote
- Official: New Catholic bishop of Beijing to be ordained this week
- Typhoon Nari leaves 16 people killed or missing in SKorea
- Opposition candidate declared winner of Sierra Leone presidential vote
- Liverpool opens its Champions League campaign at FC Porto
- India's foreign debt rises 23 percent as companies borrow more from overseas
- Chelsea wants Champions League opener against Rosenborg to kickstart its faltering season
- London's FTSE-100 index down 103.2 points at 6186.1 at midday
- UN agency warns increased meat production could lead to higher risks of diseases
- Madrid opens Champions League against Werder Bremen
- Pope expresses support for beatification of Vietnamese cardinal
- Imelda Marcos discharged from hospital after treatment for knee pain
- Clinton health care plan built around universal coverage, federal subsidies
- Indian shares move down; weighed down by software, banking stocks
- Report: Chinese man drops dead in Internet cafe after 3-day gaming binge
- Gaza doctors suspend strike until fasting month ends in mid-October
- England coach calls up Flood as Wilkinson and Barkley become available for Samoa game
- Sanofi-Aventis says it expects to submit 31 new drugs by end of 2010
- China confirms H5N1 strain of bird flu among ducks
- Australia's Centennial Coal says to sell two key mining assets to Xstrata to pay down debts
- Laura Ashley says profit more than tripled
- Russian nationalist party names Litvinenko killing suspect as top parliamentary candidate
- EU antitrust chief calls victory over Microsoft "bittersweet"
- Protests planned in Hungary, a year after leak of prime minister's "we lied" speech
- Latvia's economy minister announces resignation
- China steps up scrutiny of U.S. food, delaying shipments
- EU hails court rejection of Microsoft appeal against antitrust fine
- GM-UAW bargaining ends, to resume later in the day
- AC Milan opens defense of Champions League title against Benfica
- Opposition candidate declared winner of Sierra Leone presidential vote
- Pakistan announces change in election rule that could favor Musharraf
- Likhovtseva beats 2005 champion Zakopalova at Slovenia Open
- Rugby World Cup underdogs losing matches but winning hearts
- EU court dismisses Microsoft appeal, upholds euro497 million fine
- World Cup: O'Sullivan announces three changes to Ireland team to face France
- Oil prices fall on profit taking and dissipating weather worries
- Emmy after-parties spiced up by surprise Kanye West performance
- Serbia's war crimes prosecutors demand harsher sentences for convicted Srebrenica killers
- Chinese film official confident Ang Lee's 'Lust, Caution' will pass censorship
- Opposition candidate declared winner of Sierra Leone presidential vote
- In New York, Obama calls for more transparency in business to bolster trust of investors
- Conservatives face tough reform challenges after tight election win
- EU trade chief says Doha deal close on key issues
- U.S. stocks decline as Wall Street positions itself ahead of Tuesday Fed meeting
- Ireland's ruling Fianna Fail party to consider organizing in Northern Ireland
- Britain's hospitals to ban long sleeves and neckties in effort to fight infection
- England downs Argentina 6-1 to move into women's World Cup quarters
- Three Italians provisionally suspended after positive tests
- German court rejects far-right activist Zundel's appeal against incitement conviction
- Germany beats Japan 2-0 to move into women's World Cup quarterfinals
- Finland's Nokia buys US mobile advertising firm Enpocket
- U.S. stocks decline as Wall Street positions itself ahead of Tuesday Fed meeting
- Former attorney general is executive producer of musical U.S. history "book"
- World Cup: Four Portuguese start third straight game
- China's Chen Xiexia wins all 3 golds on 1st day of World Weightlifting Championships
- Microsoft case boosts Europe's lead role in regulating dominant companies, legal experts say
- Germany and England first into women's World Cup quarterfinals
- U.S. stocks flat as Wall Street refrains from big bets ahead of Tuesday Fed meeting
- Euro slightly higher against U.S. dollar
- German minister draws criticism over plan to shoot down hijacked planes
- Shareholders join customers in run on British mortgage lender
- Bush nominates retired federal judge as top U.S. law enforcement official
- White House: Bush surprised by former Fed chief Greenspan criticism in new book
- Romney urges U.N. not to admit Iran's Ahmadinejad for speech, says he has fueled terror
- Indonesian soccer chief sentenced to jail for corruption
- White House: Bush surprised by Greenspan criticism in new book
- Nestle board to appoint new CEO Thursday
- Branson sells Virgin Megastores for undisclosed sum
- Energy futures rise on anticipation Fed will cut rates, stabilizing economy
- For the first time, a women's group will petition king for right to drive
- Mexican industrial conglomerate ALFA to buy Eastman plastics plants in Mexico, Argentina
- Romney urges U.N. not to admit Iran's Ahmadinejad for speech, says he has fueled terror
- Chelsea wants Champions League opener against Rosenborg to kickstart its faltering season
- Merrill Lynch to cut mortgage jobs at First Franklin Financial in subprime squeeze
- Novelist Robert Jordan, author of hugely popular `Wheel of Time' fantasy series, dies at 58
- Britain's hospitals to ban long sleeves and neckties in effort to fight infection
- French president treads into delicate reforms of retirement, bureaucracy
- Obama says some business leaders have been focused on their own gain at expense of others
- Language gap holding back efforts to train Afghan army
- Microsoft case boosts Europe's lead role in regulating dominant companies, legal experts say
- World Cup: O'Sullivan says Ireland is in crisis
- GM-UAW bargainers resume talks about critical contract agreement
- White House: Bush surprised by Greenspan criticism in new book
- Ivory Coast native beaten in eastern Germany in apparent racist attack
- Fears that Northern Rock panic will lead to greater crisis of confidence in economy
- Indian cricketer Dravid says he was not enjoying captaincy
- Former Norway coach signs on to lead Iraq's national team
- Premier League leader Arsenal doing just fine without Henry as Barcelona struggles
- Pearl Liang presents new flavors
- Hwa Young (101) features set menu
- Penghu launches seafood festival
- SYNNEX, Shihlin Electric win Mio awards
- Star Cruises offers Keelung-Xiamen cruise
- Michel Cluizel candy available here
- Sidelines
- Woods easily takes hyped US$10m Cup
- Favre sets new record for most wins
- Mercury take WNBA final with shocking 108-92 win
- Big guns of Champions League head off on long road to Moscow
- Russia top Spain for Euro title
- Scotland closely watching spirited Romanian side
- Colorado break Florida's winning streak with 13-point shutout
- Thome reaches 500, beats Angels in one fell swoop
- Red-carpet winner goes to - Heigl
- Emmy Awards honor final 'Sopranos'
- Partial list of Emmy Awards winners
- Notable Quotes
- Emmy after-parties spiced up by West performance
- China scrambles to save heritage from flooding
- Australian lawyers wrangle over wigs
- Wax figures arrive in Washington for museum's debut
- Taiex closes down 1.46% on profit taking
- Greenback eases against yen in quiet Asian trading
- Trading suspended briefly in ailing Northern Rock
- Europe reassures public amid UK bank jitters
- H&Q, Merrill buy controlling stake in Primax
- GM talks with union adjourn after 16 hours; no deal reached
- ABN Amro still expects to meet 2007 target amid takeover fight
- Paulson sees no rush in U.S. to set new rules despite crisis
- Economists get a whiff of U.S. recession
- PRC, India seen spurring growth in developing Asia
- Thai rescuers retrieve bodies from wreck; death toll hits 89
- China to ordain Beijing bishop this week, church leader reveals
- Indonesia court postpones trial of Suharto's son
- North Korea nuke talks postponed, officials say
- Monks lead as protests pick up steam in Myanmar
- Bhutto accuses president's allies of pushing Pakistan toward crisis
- Musharraf to be civilian president, official says
- Simpson held without bail in Las Vegas
- Hamas truce should be examined, Israeli defense minister says
- Ukraine leaders' election appeals focus on raising living standards
- Kenya's Kibaki hits vote trail in heartland of opposition
- France slammed by Iran after alluding to war threat
- Clinton unveils health care reform proposal
- People should not be an economy's main export
- Taiwan needs shift in ties with Japan
- In making typeface, art and engineering are second to personality
- 'La Callas'- singer died a recluse, lives on as legend
- Prehistoric goo may speed warming, scientist warns
- Iranian carpet traders hope quality will trump Asia rivals
- CIB authorities crack down on phony credit card claims
- No Taiwan tour groups on crashed Thai jet, say officials
- Two drug mules get arrested at Taoyuan airport
- MOE's anti-piracy policy seen gaining little support
- Hairy crabs from China to be available in local market
- Lawyers to offer free aid to impoverished suspects
- KMT's Ko joins farmers' party
- Indian academic supports Taiwan's U.N. bid
- KMT aide says China pressure growing on Taiwan's U.N. bid
- Yu formally calls for new national title
- China objects to U.S. plan for arms sale to Taiwan
- China's criticism of march draws protest from MAC
- Media regulator to look into KMT radio broadcasts
- Karamanlis re-elected in Greece polls
- EU court upholds US$613m verdict against Microsoft
- Montreal hosts 190 nations at climate talks
- Report links MRT construction to subsidence in Taipei County
- CWB issues land warning as typhoon nears
- DPP accuses Beijing of obstructing Yu's trip to Canada
- China urged to sparate politics from sports
- Worldwide IT services market on track to grow nine percent in 2007, says Gartner
- Flat panels take over the living room, kicks rear projection TVs out of the home
- Taiwan tech stocks appear solid in third quarter despite global market turmoil, says investment bank
- Tech marketers still facing budget pressures despite improvements in operational efficiencies, IDC says
- Only one out of five PC monitors sold in Asia-Pacific, excluding Japan, is a traditional CRT
- NXP technology creates picture perfect HD viewing experience
- Report: Jackie Chan says new movie with Jet Li 'not great'
- Philippines to strengthen its "No. 1" position as source of leading maritime manpower, says labor department
- DOLE to set up four new labor offices abroad
- American man and Filipino girlfriend suspected of killing Kaohsiung woman
- One Thai worker killed, another injured in accident amid storm
- Wedding party at Miramar Garden
- Porsche introduces new Cayenne GTS
- Pumpkin carving contest on Guam
- Taipei Hospital Volunteers Group heading for Ulaanbaatar mission
- Sunworld joins LVorlct Vision project
- Angel Mobile Art Gallery launched
- Sunday family buffet at Far Eastern
- Clinton announces plan to cover the uninsured and lower health care costs for others
- Russian nationalist party names Litvinenko killing suspect as top parliamentary candidate
- World Cup: Italy's Troncon set to join rugby's exclusive 100-test club
- French architecture museum opens in Paris
- All Grays: New Zealand to don new away strip against Scotland
- Scandinavian SAS to replace landing gear parts in all turboprops
- London's FTSE-100 index down 102.4 points at 6186.90.
- Opposition candidate wins Sierra Leone presidential vote
- Premier League leader Arsenal doing just fine without Henry as Barcelona struggles
- Rostropovich Art Fetches More Than $40M
- EU antitrust chief calls victory over Microsoft "bittersweet"
- Search startup takes on Google with natural-language technology
- Experts: Britain has fully met its promises to cut Northern Ireland military
- Clinton announces plan to cover the uninsured and lower health care costs for others
- Sweden needs to win by at least 3 goals against NKorea to reach quarterfinals
- Swedish prophet cartoonist says police step up security after threats
- Genesco shareholders approve $1.5 billion buyout by Finish Line
- For the first time, a women's group will petition king for right to drive
- Palestinian opinion poll shows Hamas trailing Fatah, criticism of Gaza takeover
- Chavez threatens to close and take over private schools in Venezuela
- Ireland's ruling Fianna Fail party to consider organizing in N. Ireland
- Bush chooses retired federal judge as top U.S. law enforcement official
- Search startup takes on Google with natural-language technology
- Pakistan announces change in election rule that could favor Musharraf
- Kirilenko, Chan advance in Sunfeast Open tennis
- Wilkinson ready to return from injury in England's must-win game against Samoa
- Ed Burns says his `obsession' with Woody Allen hurt his career as a movie director
- Animal expert Jack Hanna, flamingo get stuck in airport turnstile
- 'Hand-washing police' find one-third of men still fail to wash up after bathroom use
- Chavez threatens to take over private schools that flout oversight in Venezuela
- CME Group to list futures on MSCI Emerging Markets Index; tool for trading on volatility
- Mars bucks chocolate industry push to substitute vegetable oils
- British government will guarantee all deposits in troubled bank Northern Rock
- Hadden wants Scotland to give Romania a rugby lesson
- First-time winners spring upsets at Emmys; `Sopranos' wins its last drama series trophy
- Farming goes uptown as exclusive prep schools add agriculture programs
- Reihanpour wins third world wrestling championship gold medal
- Opposition leader sworn in as Sierra Leonean president
- Bolder EU steps forward as court backs antitrust regulators against Microsoft
- European stocks close lower again on Northern Rock fallout
- Official: New Catholic bishop of Beijing to be ordained this week
- Los Tigres, Olga Guillot win lifetime achievement Latin Grammys
- Democratic lawmaker predicts more Republicans will oppose Iraq war next year
- Golden copies of stolen Danish national treasure snatched from exhibition
- Footwear manufacturer Crocs introduces no-hole shoes for medical professionals
- Genesco shareholders approve $1.5B buyout by Finish Line
- Investigation of U.S. gene therapy death focuses on fungal infection as cause
- Italy's Prodi says 2008 budget won't cut personal taxes
- Ed Burns talks about wooing wife Christy Turlington, his film career, in magazine interview
- New sensors monitor diabetes round the clock _ but how to best use them?
- Rapper 50 Cent cancels European dates following chart feud
- U.S. commerce secretary says conference to focus on trade protection dangers
- Fantasy novelist Robert Jordan dies at age 58
- UK's Darling urges talks on regulation, Paulson warns against overreaction
- Dutch finance minister approves RBS consortium takeover of ABN Amro
- U.S. commerce secretary says conference to focus on trade protection dangers
- Oil sets another record on anticipation Fed will cut rates, stabilizing economy
- Diamond futures may be on their way back as exchange-traded instruments, group says
- Commodities rally on prospects for stronger economic growth should Fed cut rates
- New York street corner named for actor Jerry Orbach
- New York city, state sue Merck for benefit fraud over its since-withdrawn painkiller Vioxx
- China steps up scrutiny of food imported from U.S., delaying shipments
- More people in U.S. buying hybrid vehicles; sales up 49 percent in first 7 months of 2007
- US Defense secretary says Americans should have patience with Iraq democracy
- Cat in Tree Rescued With Hose Blast
- Shareholders weigh future of baseball card maker as buyout vote nears
- Pakistan ends Sri Lanka's streak Twenty20 World Cup
- Candy maker Mars bucks chocolate industry push to substitute vegetable oils for cocoa butter
- Woman Surprised by Zebra Visit
- Sniff Squad Seeks Objectionable Odors
- Auto shares up as GM-UAW bargainers resume talks
- Top-seeded Golovin beats American Osterloh at Slovenia Open
- Successful vaccine may come with a price: 'superbug' ear infections, doctors report
- Software maker Adobe's 3Q profit surges 117 percent, beating expectations
- Head of Italy bishop's conference blasts Amnesty International for abortion decision
- Miller scores in debut to give Derby first win of Premier League season
- City May Ban Wallabies After Escape
- Disney CFO says theme parks, ABC network not yet seeing evidence of economic downturn
- Protest in Hungary, a year after leak of prime minister's "we lied" speech
- British vets testing suspected new foot-and-mouth case
- Ohio state officials, Russian steelmaker meet on potential steel mill site
- Shootout in Baghdad again focuses attention on Blackwater USA
- Chavez vows to close or take over private schools resisting Venezuelan government oversight
- U.S. House urges release of Uighur activist's children
- Clinton unveils universal health care plan; says proposal not government-run
- Norman, ex-wife settle contentious divorce
- U.S. federal court fines Chiquita Brands $25 million for payments to Colombian groups
- Yahoo to buy private software developer Zimbra for $350 million to enhance e-mail platform
- Dollar mixed before Federal Reserve meeting
- Boy killed by stray fireworks rocket during match
- Former Fed chairman Greenspan says the chance of a US recession has grown
- Canucks defenseman Salo out indefinitely due to broken left wrist
- Jodie Foster thriller 'The Brave One' tops weekend box office
- Study: US doctors do not advise women against pregnancy when on drugs that can cause birth defects
- Long-lost tape inspires Sonny Rollins to return to Carnegie Hall
- US approves genetic test to promote safer use of blood thinner
- Auto shares up as GM-UAW talks continue into evening
- US state senator sues God in protest of another lawsuit
- Neb. State Senator Sues God in Protest
- State Department in crisis mode after contractor accused of killing civilians in Iraq
- Museum of Fine Arts, Boston gets $10 million gift from State Street Corp.
- Former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan says the chance of a US recession has grown
- E-Trade Financial to restructure mortgage operations, trading on credit worries
- Showtime's `Dexter' Back for 2nd Season
- Chavez vows to close or take over private schools resisting Venezuelan government oversight
- Club world champion Internacional signs Brazilian striker Nilmar
- Ex-U.S. Federal Reserve chief says China's economic boom put at risk by closed system
- New York Times to stop charging fees for access to columnists, other material on Web site
- Lightning Hits Church Steeple- Twice
- Pope expresses support for beatification of Vietnamese cardinal
- Bolder EU steps forward as court backs antitrust ruling against Microsoft
- AOL introduces new advertising network, plans to move headquarters to New York
- US government steps up to help borrowers, but not without controversy
- Ethanol boom, rising corn prices divide farm lobbyists
- Explosion in digital cameras, camcorders leads to most documented children ever
- Analysis: Weary of battles with Congress, Bush picks respected US attorney general nominee
- Backups, redundancy and migration key to preserving digital memories
- Hackers leak apparent e-mails from anti-piracy firm allegedly monitoring file sharing
- Rostropovich art collection sold to Russian billionaire; will return to Russia
- Agassi sues retail store chain Target over sandal with his name on it
- Manchester United banking on returning players for Champions League opener at Sporting
- 50 years after Munich disaster, Charlton sees Champions League glory as fitting tribute
- Democrats expected to delay debate on Iraq spending until November
- White House threatens veto of terror insurance bill
- Gore Adds Emmy to His Awards Success
- Ex-Spears Bodyguard Rebuffed in Court
- `Match Game' Panelist Brett Somers Dies
- Simpson Getting No Celebrity Breaks
- Ex-Britney bodyguard not allowed to speak in custody case
- Beckham, LA Galaxy to play friendly in New Zealand
- Top Mexican prosecutor: Rebels attacks benefit drug traffickers
- Sony denies chip operations sale to Toshiba reports
- Sony denies chip operations sale to Toshiba reports
- Auto shares up as GM-UAW talks recess for the evening
- World Cup: Italy and Portugal meet with other matches on their minds
- Report: Japan's new PM to be chosen Sept. 25
- Report: Japan's new PM to be chosen Sept. 25
- Nationals trounce Mets 12-4 to extend skid
- Renowned legal scholar will become dean of UC Irvine law school after all
- Police Close K-Fed Threat Probe
- LA police investigated possible threat against K-Fed, closed case
- Philippine Senate probe into China broadband deal implicates president's husband
- East China braces for Typhoon Wipha as 200,000 moved from coastal areas
- Government forecaster revises down Australia's winter crop harvest due to drought
- Zsa Zsa Gabor set to undergo leg surgery in LA
- Thomas slugs Blue Jays over Red Sox 6-1
- Poll: Australian government gains popularity but lags behind opposition
- Japanese premier staying in hospital indefinitely; new PM likely named Sept. 25
- Canadian Liberal party losses by-election in former stronghold
- Environmental group's report predicts sharp increase in oil, gas drilling across West
- GM-UAW talks to resume Tuesday; complex details slow momentum toward deal
- Redskins beat Eagles 20-12 to stay undefeated and drop Philly to 0-2
- China Construction Bank IPO oversubscribed almost 40 times; draws US$300 billion
- Analysis: Health care debate reveals much about Clinton, Romney and other presidential hopefuls
- China's top coal miner Shenhua Energy gets OK for Shanghai IPO
- Musharraf will give up army post after re-election as president, govt lawyer says
- Philippine shares fall 0.5 percent on renewed political concerns, Fed meet
- Security tight at temples amid fears Myanmar monks will launch widespread protests
- Howard grand slam leads Phillies over Cardinals 13-11
- Toyota president says company considering new Japan plant
- Report: Shanghai Former Formula One manager on trial for alleged graft
- Nintendo demands South Korea crackdown on pirated games
- Australian government position better, but still lags opponents before election, says poll
- Global shippers debate cost of rising port security, especially by US
- Long-lost tape inspires Sonny Rollins to return to Carnegie Hall
- Federal Reserve expected to cut a key interest rate at Tuesday's meeting to deal with recession risks
- Malaysia's WCT Engineering wins US$1.3 billion Dubai racecourse job
- Oil rises to new intraday record above US$81 on anticipation of U.S. rate cut
- Convicted former Philippine leader says he'll consider presidential pardon
- Dollar falls in Asia ahead of U.S. Fed meeting
- Jiang Wen's 'The Sun Also Rises' is a rare, delightful Chinese fantasy movie
- World's oldest man turns 112 in Japan and says he'd like to live forever
- California unit of Mitsubishi UFJ fined for failing to protect against money laundering
- New Zealand woman posts her own death notice in a newspaper
- Nepal's ruling parties meet in attempt to avert crisis
- Japanese stocks fall 2 percent amid renewed concern over global credit markets
- Northern Rock shares open higher after two days of sharp drops
- Australian IVF mom sues doctor because she had twins, not single birth
- Makeup of re-elected government's new Cabinet to be announced Tuesday
- Obama proposes billions in annual tax breaks for US workers, seniors and homeowners
- Typhoon Wipha forces rescheduling to two women's World Cup matches
- Stray dog snatches newborn from Indian hospital, doctors say
- Brazil set to dance way to quarterfinals at World Cup
- Ex-Soap Star Sean Kanan Accused of DUI
- Bulgaria's unemployment rate at 7 percent in August
- Report: Jackie Chan says new movie with Jet Li 'not great'
- Japanese premier wannabe popular with comic book nerds
- China's environmental watchdog OKs PetroChina projects to be funded by IPO
- Euro slightly lower against U.S. dollar
- Russian billionaire Usmanov's group increases stake in Arsenal to 21 percent
- Bloomsbury Publishing first-half profit falls 13 percent
- Chinese shares mixed, with Shanghai benchmark at fresh record close
- Woods hitting stride, but has he hit his peak
- Federal judge rules against California, tosses global warming lawsuit against automakers
- Consumer price inflation falls in Britain to 1.8 percent
- Greek election defeat threatens Papandreou political dynasty
- Budget airline bosses criticize increasingly heavy regulation
- German investor confidence worsens for 2nd month in a row
- Apple Inc. says iPhone will go on sale in U.K. on Nov. 9 on O2 network
- Hakuho beats Asasekiryu for two-way tie for lead at Autumn Grand Tournament
- Apple Inc. says iPhone will go on sale in U.K. on Nov. 9 on O2 network
- In bullish China, slew of IPOs just push share prices still higher
- Australia fears predictable but powerful Canada
- Broussard Pleads Not Guilty to DUI
- Monks protest in Myanmar amid tight security at temples
- Fiat Group appoints chief marketing officer
- Manchester United banking on Rooney's return for Champions League opener at Sporting
- Arsenal faces early Champions League test against Sevilla
- Boeing says China needs to add 3,400 planes over two decades
- World Cup: Flyhalf injuries concern Pumas ahead of game against Namibia
- Apple Inc. says iPhone will go on sale in U.K. on Nov. 9 on O2 network
- US home foreclosures soar in August, up 36 percent from July
- UAE to buy 20 percent stake in Japanese oil company
- Dhoni to lead in India one-dayers
- Commerzbank buys more than 60 percent stake in Ukraine's Bank Forum
- Russian billionaire Usmanov's group increases stake in Arsenal to 21 percent
- Apple Inc. says iPhone will go on sale in U.K. on Nov. 9 on O2 network
- Commerzbank buys more than 60 percent stake in Ukraine's Bank Forum
- Punk's not dead: Sex Pistols reuniting again
- South Korea decides to allow alternative service for conscientious objectors
- Sweden to cut income taxes by US$1.61 billion
- Galaxy Entertainment says it received approval to expand Cotai development in Macau
- Northern Rock shares higher but some depositors still pulling out
- Juventus problems intensify with Camoranesi, Nocerino injuries
- Dhoni to lead India in one-dayers against Australia and Pakistan
- World's oldest man turns 112 in Japan and says he'd like to live forever
- Sierra Leone's vote strengthens hope for democratic change in Africa
- EU economy chief warns China that more action needed to check huge trade surplus
- London's FTSE-100 index trading up 18.42 points at 6,201.20
- Newcastle says groin injury to England striker Michael Owen is not serious
- New Zealand teens living dream life: skipping school, playing in World Cup
- Spanish government unveils housing aid to help young workers leave family nest
- China's securities regulator to tighten merger & acquisition rules for listed companies
- China's securities regulator to tighten merger & acquisition rules for listed companies
- Ibanez facing fitness test to be ready for crunch match against Ireland
- Indian army to go ahead with trek to Siachen glacier despite protest from Pakistan
- Hamas arrests prominent doctors and Fatah sympathizers
- US trade group says toy industry's safety checks failed
- US trade group says toy industry's safety checks failed
- New Zealand law change approves armed air marshals on flights
- Slovakia jobless rate drops to record low of 8.19 percent in August
- Juventus fan sentenced for throwing fire cracker
- Indian shares move up; led by banks, blue chip firms
- Fullback Aruga ruled out of Japan lineup for game at Wales
- New Zealand beats England by 5 runs in World Twenty20
- Sony financial unit cuts IPO price on weak markets
- Imelda Marcos seeks continuous trial in criminal cases
- Resolution boosts 1st-half profit 31 percent
- Austria, neighboring countries to patrol common borders even after expansion of Schengen zone
- Barcelona under pressure ahead of Champions League match against Lyon
- Wholesale prices in U.S. fall by the largest amount in 10 months as energy and food costs fall
- Budget airline bosses criticize increasingly heavy regulation
- Davis Cup: Serbia favorite against Australia, Hewitt says
- Lehman Brothers third-quarter profit dips on mortgage, credit woes
- Broussard, ex-actress and the mother of Nicholson's children, is charged with drunk driving
- Jonny Wilkinson named to England team for Samoa game
- Samoan kicked may have fractured hand, could miss England game
- Russia played role in sale of Rostropovich art collection, culture official says
- Best Buy 2Q profits rise 8.7 percent, beating Street expectations
- Most Asian markets lower; Tokyo stocks fall amid renewed concern over global credit markets
- Independent News' 1st-half profit drops 27 percent
- Names of Greece's government after reshuffle
- Carlsberg enters joint venture in Vietnam
- World Cup: Namibia happily defying expectations
- Oil rises to new intraday record above US$81 on anticipation of U.S. rate cut
- New Dutch government hikes taxes on wealthy in 2008 budget, reflecting shift to left
- Bammer, Zvonareva advance to second round at Slovenia Open
- U.S. stocks rise ahead of Fed interest rate decision
- German justice minister proposes new laws to tackle terror training, preparations
- Report: minister calls on Italian businessmen to save Alitalia
- Lehman Brothers uses investment banking, trading to offset 3Q mortgage woes
- Uzbekistan to hold presidential election on Dec. 23: elections chief
- Uzbekistan to hold presidential election on Dec. 23: elections chief
- Bulgaria's economy grew by 6.4 percent on year in 1H
- No contract renewal for head of museum where euro50 million figurine stolen
- White Stripes cancel all tour dates through end of year
- Sporting facing familiar opponents when it meets Manchester United in Champions League
- Spanish government unveils housing aid to help young workers leave family nest
- Two-time Olympic yachting champion Robinson misses out on Beijing Games
- North Korea advances to World Cup quarterfinals after 2-1 loss to Sweden
- Rugby World Cup: Wales makes 10 changes to play Japan in Group B match
- Wilkinson says bitter injury experience helped him cope with ankle sprain
- France, breaking with Chirac, shifts closer to the United States on Iran
- Euro slightly higher against U.S. dollar ahead of Fed decision.
- Ohio competing with Quebec, Canada, site for Russian steel mill
- Hochschild boosts 1H profit on rising capacity
- A list of Jonny Wilkinson's injuries since the 2003 World Cup
- Prosecutors ask Romanian President to allow probe of justice minister for corruption
- U.S. newspapers latch on to a hot online trend; 'Widgets' allow users to customize own Web pages
- ABB wins US$400 million order in Germany
- U.S. stocks rise ahead of Fed interest rate decision
- Returning to England lineup, Barkley recalls American spear tackle
- Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson to cut 688 posts from Belgium's Janssen-Cilag
- U.S., North Korea advance to quarterfinals of women's World Cup
- German investor confidence worsens for 4th month in a row on fears of subprime effects
- Federal Reserve expected to cut a key interest rate to deal with recession risks
- Kingdom for Sale: disgruntled voter puts Belgium on eBay
- Re-elected Greek government retains figures in top posts
- East China braces for Typhoon Wipha as 1.6 million moved from coastal areas
- Huxley a likely center option for Wallabies
- Italy announces team that will support defending champion Bettini at cycling worlds
- Energy futures waver as traders await Fed meeting, inventory report
- After spies, suspensions and a storm, sizzling Brazil up next for Denmark
- Americans reach World Cup quarterfinals with 1-0 win over Nigeria
- Davis Cup: Serbia favorite against Australia, Hewitt says
- Father and son business team extend takeover bid for Aeromexico to Sep 30
- Laporte orders French players to rest up before crunch World Cup match with Ireland
- First BP explosion trial ends in settlement
- Ryanair predicts that low-cost fares will fall further in coming years
- Republican presidential contender Mitt Romney launches anti-gay marriage ad
- Bank of Spain governor predicts soft landing for country's economy
- U.S. dollar mixed, gold down in European trading
- Monks protest in Myanmar amid tight security at temples
- World Cup: Fiji look set to field second-string against Wallabies
- American Express agrees to sell international banking assets for about $1.1 billion
- U.S., North Korea advance to quarterfinals of women's World Cup
- No contract renewal for head of museum where euro50 million figurine stolen
- Unhappy Belgian Puts His Country on EBay
- Three-month ban recommended for Italian fencer
- Attorney General nominee begins meetings with U.S. lawmakers in advance of confirmation hearings
- House pushing plan to expand Federal Housing Administration's role in mortgages
- Tainan Red Shaddocks to hit the market
- Art Promenade in Sheraton opens
- Festival BBQ party at Ambassador Kaohsiung
- BBQ takeout at Evergreen Taichung
- 'Color in Fashion' slated for Oct. 26
- '08-Love Fellowship Club' set up
- Sidelines
- Tigers battle hard, but lose out to Blake in the 11th
- Past encounters not enough to rally the Mets past Nats
- Pelous injury overshadows French revival
- China's World Cup team look to beat New Zealand
- Dhoni set to lead Indian squad in upcoming one-day matches
- England lose quick wickets to the Kiwis
- Struggling Derby earn first victory of season
- Eagles' McNabb appears far from threatening
- Lesbian couple files US$330,000 suit against doctor after birthing twins
- Jackie Chan says new movie with Jet Li ' Not great '
- Unclean hands seen fueling spread of infectious diseases
- Federal Reserve seen cutting key rate to avoid U.S. recession
- Sony denies plan for Toshiba to buy its chip operations
- BOJ expected to keep stance amid uncertain outlook
- Dollar steady as markets await U.S. move
- Bourses sharply lower ahead of Fed meeting
- Slew of China IPOs grab bull by horns
- Stocks dip as Wall Street await Bernanke decision
- In Brief
- China's top firms face increased risks, S&P reports
- Taiwan tech stocks appear solid in Q3, says investment bank
- U.S. foreclosures in August rises 36% from July
- Workers' age-based differences can bring tensions, U.S. study finds
- Apple to launch iPhone in UK via O2
- Queues ease at UK bank but savers still shaky
- FSC says Carlyle, Gable to invest in Ta Chong Bank
- Flat panels taking over the living room, says IDC
- Budget worries seen rising for tech marketers
- Taiwan seen enjoying LCD demand growth in 2007
- Aso popular among Japan comic book nerds
- Child abandonment case puzzles interpol authorities
- China bird flu outbreak 'controlled,' says official
- Six-nation talks expected be held next week
- Maoists vow to disrupt Nepal election
- Wind shied alerts on ill-fated jet seen not fully working
- In Brief
- Police arrest 52 colleagues over Brazil drug gang ties
- U.S. diocese creates fund to settle abuse claims
- Mexico drug lord gets deal, pleads guilty
- Olmert's ratings rise after Syria raid, poll shows
- Bush selects ex-judge as new U.S. attorney general
- No government in place despite Belgium elections
- Protesters call for Hungary official's resignation
- California cuts back on supply of water
- How far will the U.S. go to save face in Iraq?
- Ma should give Taiwan a chance
- Receding permafrost reveals a bone-hunter's bounty
- 'Responsible' soy program aims to boost Amazon conservation
- Gaza's political rivalries reshape traditions
- Bolivia once again engulfed by angry social divisions
- Police seize counterfeit sportswear, cartoon kites
- DPP plans to active stumping mechanism later
- NTU opens new hi-tech courses to help train Gambian students
- Taiwan's digital opportunities ranked 7th worldwide, says report
- UK telecare service seen as model for Taiwan
- Group criticizes mooncake catalogues
- In Brief
- Fate of motion on Taiwan's U.N. bid still up in the air, political observer says
- MAC mulls relaxing rules on jobs for PRC spouses
- Promotion activities for U.N. bid eligible for subsidies, GIO says
- PRC behind Canada's rejection of Yu's visa request, DPP claims
- Ma defends KMT's move to buy airtime on radio
- Chen defends Taiwan's economic performance
- IAEA calls for threats of force against Iran to end
- Opposition wins in Sierra Leone presidential polls; vote raises hope for democratic change
- Iraq says Blackwater ban temporary
- Wipha brings woe, havoc to northern Taiwan area
- American, Filipina held on suspicion of murder
- UN chief stands by 'one China' policy though willing to discuss Taiwan UN bid
- Presidential Office denies plan to seek help with international court over UN bid
- Display vendor unveils wide viewing angle technology for mobile devices
- Global tech services market to enjoy solid growth in 2007
- IDC's teardown research provides insight on semiconductor suppliers' role in cutting edge products
- Discrete manufacturing, financial services and government to drive application software spending in Western Europe
- Wireless local loop to drive the voice market in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Vietnam from 2007 to 2011, says IDC
- 'No servant can serve two masters'
- Sa Kabukiran (Green Fields)
- Taiwan status remains undecided: Lu
- Wipha damage limited: agriculture officials
- Filipino teacher taken into custoday after admitting to murder
- Poland clashes with EU counterparts over anti-death penalty day
- AirAsia X receives first wide-bodied jetliner for flights to China, Australia
- First trial from deadly 2005 BP explosion ends in a settlement
- England captain Paul Collingwood apologizes for visit to lap-dancing club
- Poutchek, Amanmuradova advance in Sunfeast Open tennis
- Clinton rejects punitive measures to enforce U.S health care mandate
- London's FTSE-100 index trading up 100.5 points at 6,283.30
- Nepal's ex-rebels quit government, threatening peace process
- East China braces for Typhoon Wipha as 1.8 million moved from coastal areas
- Magnusson to step down as executive chairman of West Ham in boardroom reshuffle
- Congress' House pushing plan to expand Federal Housing Administration's role in mortgages
- Budget airline bosses criticize increasingly heavy regulation
- Sarkozy says France needs to ease the 35-hour work week law
- Embattled Republican lawmaker returns to Washington after uproar over sex sting
- Leonardo Duque wins 16th stage of Spanish Vuelta
- Teenager golfer Rory McIlroy, the highest amateur at the British Open, turns pro
- U.S. stocks rise ahead of Fed rate decision, earnings and benign inflation lift investors' spirits
- Pavarotti Divides His Estate
- Appeals court reinstates suit against New York Stock Exchange over stock specialists
- World Cup: Flyhalf injuries concern Pumas ahead of game against Namibia
- U.S. appeals court reinstates suit against New York Stock Exchange over stock specialists
- Someone Tries to Sell Belgium on eBay
- Pavarotti shares estate between wife and children despite marriage rift rumors
- Robertson Subs for Abbado at Carnegie
- Pakistan beats Australia by 6 wickets in World Twenty20; England loses again
- World Cup: NZ lift training effort to prepare for traditional foe
- Northern Rock shares higher but some depositors still pulling out
- Conductor David Robertson fills in for ailing Claudio Abbado for Carnegie Hall opening
- Former President Bush supports McCain's pro-war efforts, but aides say it's not an endorsement
- England one-day captain Paul Collingwood apologizes for visit to lap-dancing club
- UCI steps up doping controls for road cycling world championships
- EU energy plan stresses security, splitting up suppliers and infrastructure
- : Italy antitrust regulator OKs UniCredit acquisition of Capitalia conditionally
- For Roger Federer, September is Davis Cup time
- Alabama school's gift presented at Kazakhstan embassy
- US state court upholds same-sex marriage ban but says lawmakers could still take action
- Publisher orders second printing as sales soar for O.J. Simpson's 'If I Did It'
- Laporte orders French players to rest up before crunch World Cup match with Ireland
- Ibanez cleared to play crunch match against Ireland
- Philip Morris USA sues Internet vendors in federal court
- Petroleum futures surge ahead of Fed meeting, inventory report
- Zimbabwe constitutional bill passes hurdle; opposition speaks of progress
- U.S. index of homebuilder sentiment falls for 7th-straight month to tie record low
- Sierra Leone's vote strengthens hope for democratic change in Africa
- Gates Foundation announces $280 million to fight tuberculosis
- First trial from deadly 2005 BP explosion ends in a settlement
- Russian defense minister resigns in first of several expected departures from government
- University of Florida student arrested, Tasered at forum after asking U.S. lawmaker about election
- Hilton Hotels shareholders approve company's sale for $20.1B to Blackstone Group
- Apple takes iPhone across the Atlantic, goes on sale in U.K. on Nov. 9
- Nieuwenhuis banned for one Rugby World Cup game for high tackle against France
- World Cup: Namibia happily defying expectations
- Mishin wins first world wrestling championship gold, Vering takes silver
- Defending champion Russia hosts Germany in Davis Cup semifinals
- Spanish cycling federation to take Valverde worlds ban before Swiss courts
- Fed cuts key interest rate in effort to fend off recession
- Fed cuts key interest rate in effort to fend off recession
- University of Florida student arrested, Tasered at forum after asking U.S. lawmaker about election
- European stocks close higher as Northern Rock regains some ground
- After 104-year alcohol ban, conservative Michigan town grants pizzeria its 1st liquor license
- Fed cuts key interest rate in effort to fend off recession
- Bammer, Zvonareva advance to second round at Slovenia Open
- Russian government played role in surprise sale of Rostropovich art collection
- North Korean pips Chinese rival to take 56 kg overall gold
- Actress Mary-Louise Parker has adopted a baby girl from Africa, report says
- Hingis advances to second round at China Open
- Studies give hope for treating TB in a few months versus 6; Gates gives big grants
- Italian and Belgian races switched in F1's revised schedule for 2008
- Acronym SLUT for new trolly line in Seattle gains traction
- Embattled U.S. Republican lawmaker returns to Washington after uproar over sex sting
- New Seattle Trolly Line Has Acronym SLUT
- Seattle Trolley Line Has Acronym SLUT
- Hilton Hotels shareholders approve company's sale for $20.1 billion to Blackstone Group
- Clinton says her past failure on health care has taught her to succeed
- Reform-minded Sarkozy tackles immigration, special pensions
- Barcelona chooses Norman Foster to remodel Camp Nou stadium
- AFI marks 40th anniversary with 11 simultaneous screenings and star introductions
- Zimbabwe constitutional bill passes hurdle; opposition speaks of progress
- AFI marks 40th anniversary with 11 simultaneous screenings and star introductions
- Congress' House passes plan to expand FHA's role in mortgages and housing grants
- Russian defense minister resigns in first of several expected departures from government
- Fed cuts key interest rate in effort to fend off recession
- Brazil steelmaker CSN to invest billions over the next four years
- House bill freezes nonhumanitarian aid to Vietnam
- Dollar tumbles to new low against the euro after Fed's half-point rate cut
- Prosecutors ask Romanian President to allow probe of justice minister for corruption
- Money manager Mario Gabelli votes in favor of Topps takeover proposal
- World's Oldest Man Hopes to Live Forever
- Seattle Trolley Line Has Acronym: SLUT
- Swedish artist displays prophet cartoon at seminar despite al-Qaida threat
- Parker Adopts Baby Girl From Africa
- American teenager King stuns top-seeded Bartoli in first round
- Oil prices rise to new records after Fed's decision to cut interest rates
- Democrats will temper their approach on U.S. Iraq legislation to attract Republicans
- Pakistan beats Australia in Twenty20 World Cup; New Zealand and Sri Lanka also wins
- Armless Man Delivers Fatal Head-Butt
- Tonga flanker Hale T Pole suspended for one Rugby World Cup game for striking
- Cops Stun Man With Live Chicken in Trunk
- Champions League: Rosenborg holds Chelsea to 1-1 draw in Group B
- Spanish aerospace company chooses Michigan for engineering center
- Police Taser Man With Chicken in Car
- Champions League: Kuyt's equalizer gives 10-man Liverpool 1-1 draw with Porto in Group A
- Champions League: Lazio holds Olympiakos to 1-1 draw in Group C
- Valencia beats Schalke 1-0 in their Champions League opener
- Champions League: Van Nistelrooy scores to lead Real Madrid over Werder Bremen 2-1 in Group C
- U.S. stocks soar after Fed's bigger-than-expected half-point cut in interest rates
- Rugby World Cup: Scotland 42, Romania 0
- Rugby World Cup: Allister Hogg scores hat trick as Scotland beats Romania 42-0
- Film at Texas festival looks at brutal MS-13 gang
- Intel to ship new chips with smaller transistors in November
- Champions League: AC Milan opens title defense with comfortable 2-1 win over Benfica
- Mystery of the Wandering Zebra Solved
- Dutch company charged with illegal exports to Iran
- Champions League: Shakhtar Donetsk beats Celtic 2-0 in Group D
- House bill freezes nonhumanitarian U.S. aid to Vietnam
- Valencia beats Schalke 1-0 in their Champions League opener
- U.S. doctor sentenced to 35 years in overseas child porn case
- There's a run on a bank in Britain: Could it happen in the U.S.?
- Dollar tumbles to new low against the euro after Fed's half-point rate cut
- American teenager King stuns top-seeded Bartoli in first round
- Deflated Tires Make Schools Cancel Class
- UK mortgage market is Europe's largest, with housing prices that have climbed dramatically
- Champions League: Kuyt's equalizer gives 10-man Liverpool 1-1 draw with Porto in Group A
- Intel to ship new chips with smaller transistors in November
- U.S. doctor sentenced to 35 years in overseas child porn case
- Energy, precious metals rally after Federal Reserve lowers fed funds rate by 50 basis points
- Judge says jury in producer Spector's murder trial believes it is at an impasse
- Champions League: AC Milan opens title defense with comfortable 2-1 win over Benfica
- Rugby World Cup: Hogg hat-trick helps Scotland to 42-0 win
- U.S. Democrats will not temper their approach on Iraq legislation to attract Republicans
- Countrywide CEO calls on U.S. government to help ease credit crunch
- Foreman in music producer Phil Spector's trial says jury is at an impasse
- Champions League: Olympiakos plays to a 1-1 draw against Lazio
- Champions League: AC Milan opens title defense with comfortable 2-1 win over Benfica
- Champions League: Rosenborg holds Chelsea to 1-1 draw in Group B
- Cops Canned Over Chesney Concert Hats
- Bush 'respectfully' disagrees with former Federal Reserve Chairman about president's management of U.S. economy
- AC Milan, Real Madrid open with wins; Chelsea and Liverpool play to 1-1 draws
- Animal rights group PETA says TV ad featuring a naked Alicia Silverstone will debut Wednesday in Houston
- UN chief says Taiwan membership application was not accepted on legal grounds
- Canadian dollar approaches parity with U.S. dollar after Federal Reserve cuts interest rates
- Analysis: Professor Bernanke is now facing some tough Wall Street scrutiny
- US: Healthy steel sector continues push for trade restrictions on China
- Kanye West heading to victory over 50 Cent in their much-hyped CD-selling contest
- Canadian financial firm Coventree slashes staff
- Florida student arrested, Tasered at Kerry forum has a penchant for practical jokes
- IRL schedules 16 races for 2008 IndyCar season
- Canadian financial firm Coventree slashes staff
- Chiquita's US court settlement over paramilitary payments sparks outrage in Colombia
- Stars come out for 10th anniversary Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp
- Paraguayan ex-bishop's coalition splinters ahead of 2008 election
- Foreman Says Spector Jury at Impasse
- Man Dies After Head-Butt by Armless Man
- Police Taser Man With Chicken in Car
- Cops Canned Over Chesney Concert Hats
- Mystery of the Wandering Zebra Solved
- Seattle Trolley Line Has Acronym: SLUT
- Spector trial foreman says jury at impasse; judge considers putting lesser charge on table
- Wholesale prices fall by the largest amount in 10 months as energy and food costs fall
- Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Lawn Case
- Zsa Zsa Gabor recovering from leg surgery in LA
- Administration's plan for large arms sales to Saudis stirs reservations in Congress
- Cuba claims US embargo has cost island more than US$89 billion to date
- Canadian panel calls for major hike in Alberta's oil sands royalties
- Zsa Zsa Gabor recovering from leg surgery in Los Angeles
- Chiquita's US court settlement over paramilitary payments sparks outrage in Colombia
- MySpace is using profile and blog entries to sell targeted ads
- Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Lawn Case
- US grocery industry proposes reinforcing safety of food imports
- Canadian dollar approaches parity with U.S. dollar after Federal Reserve cuts interest rates
- Kanye Poised for Victory Over 50 Cent
- Bush 'respectfully' disagrees with Greenspan about president's management of economy
- NFL Game Tackles Emmy Awards in Ratings
- Parker Adopts Baby Girl From Africa
- AFI Showing 11 Classic Films at Once
- Lead-free assurances from Chinese suppliers don't stand up, US companies tell Congress
- Court upholds ruling against Kerkorian in DaimlerChrysler suit
- Startup Ooma will sell $399 box that processes free Web phone calls
- U.S. intelligence chief seeks more changes in eavesdropping law
- Man says wild sex threw his car off balance and led to crash
- Man Says Wild Sex Caused SUV Accident
- Powerful Typhoon Wipha tears into eastern China, nearly two million evacuated
- US state court upholds same-sex marriage ban as plaintiffs set sights on legislature
- South Korean stocks surge after Wall Street gains on Fed rate cut
- US lawmakers approve plan to help struggling homeowners avoid foreclosure
- Apple takes iPhone across the Atlantic, goes on sale in U.K. Nov. 9
- Japanese stocks jump after overnight Wall Street surge on Fed rate cut
- Analysis: US central banker Bernanke facing tough Wall Street scrutiny
- EU energy plan stresses security, splitting up suppliers and infrastructure
- France, breaking with Chirac, shifts closer to the United States on Iran
- Typhoon Wipha pummels southeast China as 2 million moved from coastal areas
- Kingdom for Sale: disgruntled voter puts Belgium on eBay
- Musharraf will give up army post after re-election as president, govt lawyer says
- Zimbabwe constitutional bill passes hurdle; opposition speaks of progress
- U.N. chief urges Lebanese prime minister and parliament speaker to reconcile
- Russian government played role in surprise sale of Rostropovich art collection
- Sierra Leone's vote strengthens hope for democratic change in Africa
- Canada pension plan to make partial bid for New Zealand's main airport
- U.S. Retailers push reusable bags to save money and the environment
- If changes are in store for FedEx Cup, don't look for much
- Peacocks Take Up Residency at Building
- Puerto Rican mare can eclipse mark for horse racing futility
- Nepal's former rebels quit government, escalating political crisis in Himalayan nation
- Cuba claims US embargo has cost island more than US$89 billion to date
- NHL club owners move closer to changing schedule format
- State Department inspector general target of congressional probe
- UAW-GM work toward contract, but other automakers may not match it
- Countrywide CEO calls on U.S. government to help ease credit crunch
- Rules of engagement are sketchy when private security firms are deployed in war
- Kanye Poised for Victory Over 50 Cent
- Studies give hope for treating TB in a few months versus 6; Gates gives big grants
- Nikkei index soars 530 points after overnight Wall Street surge on Fed rate cut
- Hong Kong shares jump 3.33 percent after gains in Wall Street on Fed rate cut
- Asian stocks jump after Fed rate cut sparks Wall Street surge; Nikkei soars 530 points
- Costner: Save Omaha Baseball Stadium
- Chavez: FARC insists on demilitarized zone before possible prisoner swap
- Broker Accused of 'Spin Rage' at Gym
- Former China F1 circuit boss convicted on embezzlement charges
- China Construction Bank raises $7.7 billion in record-breaking IPO
- Yankees trounce Orioles 12-0
- U.S. still vague about agenda for Bush's Mideast peace meeting
- Australia's Qantas and Jetstar start voluntary carbon emission programs for passengers
- More than 100 toddlers in northern Vietnam hospitalized for food poisoning
- New warning buoy to be installed off tsunami-prone Indonesian island of Sumatra
- Columbia student union nixes speaker and founder of anti-illegal immigration group
- NYC broker accused of succumbing to 'spin rage,' assaulting gym member during class
- Costner calls Omaha baseball stadium a "field of dreams" for College World Series
- Lead-free assurances from Chinese suppliers don't stand up, US companies tell Congress
- China Construction Bank raises $7.7 billion in record-breaking IPO
- Firm to pay $10.5M penalty for distributing human growth hormone; athletes among buyers
- UAW-GM work toward contract, but automakers' unique issues may hinder its use as a pattern
- California man buys Barry Bonds' record-tying home run ball
- Bank of Japan keeps interest rates steady; Fed rate cut lifts Nikkei
- Australia, Japan to meet in two-match series
- Disney Star Hudgens Sued for Lawyer Fees
- Australia's Qantas and Jetstar start environmentally friendly programs for passengers
- Analysis: Good feelings created by Fed's rate cut could recede as fast as they rolled in
- Indian shares hit record high, tracking Asian stock surge on U.S. Fed rate cut
- Japanese front-runner says confident on passing Afghan mission
- Philippine shares surge 2.2 percent after U.S. Fed rate cut
- WTO's Lamy says world moving closer to final trade deal
- Hyundai Engineering to build 16 container berths in Singapore
- China shares lower as investors cash in profits from recent gains
- Hong Kong Monetary Authority follows U.S. Fed, cuts key interest rate
- Analysis: Central question to Edwards campaign is whether he's man of people or not
- Estrada grand slam leads Brewers past Astros 9-1
- Japanese PM front-runner Fukuda says he's confident of passing Afghan mission renewal
- Buddhist monks resume peaceful protests in Myanmar amid tight security
- Australia's Qantas and Jetstar start C02 offset programs for passengers
- Taiwan's Chen seen likely to defy U.S. pressure, push ahead with controversial U.N. referendum
- Dollar rises in Asia, recovering from early losses after U.S. rate cut
- Canada pension plan to make partial bid for New Zealand's main airport
- Taiwan shares rise after U.S. rate cut
- Australia imports vaccine to tackle equine flu
- ADDS analyst comments; UPDATES with closing stock figures, latest currencies, details
- Euro soars to new high against US dollar after Fed's half-point rate cut
- Japanese front-runner says confident on passing Afghan mission
- Shares in troubled mortgage lender Northern Rock rise for second day
- Commonwealth chief in Pakistan after Musharraf announces he'll give up army post
- Toshiba says it's selling building in Tokyo's plush Ginza district
- Budget airline AirAsia expands in China with increase flights from Malaysia to Shenzhen
- Australia's Coles Group reports 36 percent fall in full-year profit on retail slide
- Euro hits new high against dollar after US Fed cuts benchmark rate
- Jenkins wants to get Welsh campaign back on track against Japan
- McGrath looking forward to Indian Premier League but still prefers tests
- Philippine forum pledges help to boost poor Asian countries' trade
- Laporte puts Jauzion on the bench and drops Dominici for World Cup match against Ireland
- Disgraced SKorean cloning scientist relocates research base to Thailand
- Vietnamese police confiscate monkeys bound for China
- Australia and New Zealand ban lead-tainted toys
- Brazilian striker Marta takes center stage at women's World Cup
- 10,000-plus signature petition urges Malaysia's king to act on public concerns
- Defending champion Kuznetsova pulls out of China Open
- French FM indicates he's lobbying Sarkozy in favor of Turkey's bid to join EU
- Guiliani visits Britain as latest Republican to seek guidance from Margaret Thatcher
- Spain's Inditex reports first-half profits up 33pc
- Kyrgyz president calls referendum on changing Constitution
- Spector Jury Locked in 7-5 Impasse
- Giuliani visits Britain as latest Republican to seek guidance from Margaret Thatcher
- South Korea mulling home theater system, DVDs as summit gifts to North Korean leader
- EU energy plan stresses security, splitting up suppliers and infrastructure
- Two World Cup games postponed until Thursday
- China shares lower as investors sell heavyweight banks
- Sting operation allegedly shows Indian police taking bribes
- Rapper Kanye West scores large victory over 50 Cent in much-hyped album sales contest
- Kyrgyz president calls referendum on changing Constitution
- Rhodes done for the season with thigh injury
- Bank of Japan keeps rates steady; Tokyo welcomes Fed rate cut
- Top manager for Norway's enormous oil fund announces resignation
- Chinese president elevates aide in show of strength ahead of Communist Party congress
- Grand champion Hakuho upset at Autumn sumo
- WTO's Lamy says world moving closer to final trade deal
- Commonwealth chief in Pakistan after Musharraf announces he'll give up army post
- Bayern Munich gets ready for UEFA Cup rather than Champions League
- Philippine forum renews pledge to help boost trade of poor Asian countries
- Imperial Tobacco says it expects to meet full-year forecasts
- Scandal-plagued Siemens creates executive level position to oversee legal, compliance issues
- Commercial land prices rise in Japan for first time since bubble
- Two World Cup games postponed at last minute until Thursay
- SKorea warns citizens against buying sex overseas
- Apple Inc. to launch iPhone through Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile branch in Germany
- FIFA Soccer Rankings
- Chinese audit office finds millions of dollars in abuses by government agencies
- Apple to launch iPhone in Germany Nov. 9 through Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile
- U.S. dollar mostly up, gold mixed in early European trading
- Leicester drawing praise after winning Cup rematch despite gifting goal to Nottingham
- One year after coup, rights group says Thailand worse off
- Evotec to buy Renovis in US$151.8 million deal
- U.S. Open, British Open asked to use FedEx Cup for exemptions
- Nepal political leaders hold emergency meeting after former rebels quit ruling coalition
- EU says it can pay for multibillion Galileo satellites with own funds
- Malaysia to aid poorest citizens with multibillion dollar east coast development project
- Italy returns to top of FIFA Rankings, pushing Brazil down to third
- EU fines seven firms for sewing up market for zips and fasteners
- Report: China's trade with Taiwan up 13 percent
- Del Piero issues ultimatum to Donadoni: Use me as a forward or don't use me at all
- Chelsea stars Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba doubtful for game against Man United
- Officials fine man for carrying dead snakes, birds in luggage on international flight
- Report: Turkey's PM says ban on headscarf should be removed
- Minister warns of growing far-right influence in Germany's former East states
- Ukraine rejects Russian proposal in Yushchenko poisoning investigation
- Italy to play friendly against South Africa in October
- George Gregan to equal most capped international captain
- New Greek Cabinet sworn in, gets down to business
- London's FTSE-100 index trading up 145.10 points at 6,428.40
- India plans to double ethanol blend in gasoline, lift curbs on biofuel production
- Chow Yun-fat, Johnnie To in talks to make action movie
- Kroes: US regulator's criticism of Microsoft ruling 'totally unacceptable'
- Cheerios, Yoplait maker General Mills reports 8 percent rise in 1Q profit
- Chain of e-mails reunites Ohio State University football fan with lost digital camera
- Private doctors hold strike in Czech Republic over insurance payments
- Report: China Film Group plans domestic listing
- Two World Cup games postponed; causes confusion for teams, fans
- German government approves 1-year extension to troops' Afghan mission
- Carnival worker says 2 friends having sex threw his SUV off balance, causing crash
- Gunmen attack ex-governor's convoy in southern Philippines; 10 killed
- UEFA president Platini calls on EU leaders to protect soccer from money influence
- Davis Cup playoffs look as interesting as semifinals
- Skinstad to captain South Africa against Tonga as White makes 11 changes to team
- New Nintendo DS game courts wine lovers
- Germany's America's Cup challenge hires Jochen Schuemann to lead team
- Bank of England plans to inject funds in money market, marking change in policy
- Big drop in energy costs sends consumer prices down for the first time in 10 months
- Housing construction falls to the slowest pace in 12 years
- Ex-speaker of Croatian parliament, Vlatko Pavletic, dies at 77
- Need for body armor prompts Kevlar maker's largest expansion since 1965 inception
- Vodafone to introduce brand name in India this week
- Gondolier brings gondola to St. Peter's, meets with the pope at general audience
- Disease, hunger, fish swimming through the streets _ Africa copes with floods
- Big drop in energy costs sends consumer prices down for the first time in 10 months
- Dulko, Tu, Vesnina advance to second round at Slovenia Open
- Nepal political leaders fail to persuade former rebels to return to ruling coalition
- Female bear and cubs seeking food enter hospital in central Romania
- Urawa defeats Chonbuk in Asian Champions league quarterfinals
- More than 200 Texas Southern students forced out of dormitory by bat infestation
- Tonga rises in rugby rankings thanks to World Cup wins
- Apple to launch iPhone in Germany Nov. 9 through Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile
- Michalak warns against underestimating Ireland in World Cup showdown
- Skinstad to captain South Africa against Tonga as White makes 11 changes to team
- Ukraine rejects Russian proposal in Yushchenko poisoning investigation
- Defending champion Kuznetsova pulls out, Hingis knocked out of China Open
- Deutsche Bank places micro-credit portfolio with private investors
- U.S. stocks open higher after Fed rate cut, mild reading on consumer prices
- China's Yang Fan wins 3 gold medals at Royal World Weightlifting Championships
- World Cup: Smith beats Toeava for All Blacks No. 13 jersey
- Urawa defeats Jeonbuk in Asian Champions league quarterfinals
- Norway's Statoil to buy 274 gasoline stations from ConocoPhillips in Scandinavia
- Ex-British prime minister's wife, Cherie Blair, signs publishing deal
- Afghan powerbrokers say government should talk with Taliban
- Honeywell to provide mechanical systems for Airbus A350 extra-wide-body aircraft in $16B deal
- Laporte puts Jauzion on the bench and drops Dominici for World Cup match against Ireland
- EU fines seven firms for sewing up market for zips and fasteners
- Treasury secretary tells Congress the current U.S debt ceiling will be hit on Oct. 1
- Belgian Gaming Commission takes gambling Web site to task over betting on political crisis
- Euro hits new high against dollar after U.S. interest rate cut
- German conservative suggests initial 7-year limit on marriages
- Florida vet extracts toy lizard from real lizard
- France wants control of merged GDF-Suez through 'golden share'
- George Gregan to equal most capped international captain
- Analysis: Central question to Edwards campaign is whether he's man of people or not
- Trading in OMX shares halted in Stockholm, information expected Thursday
- Greek antiquities returned from United States
- Morgan Stanley third-quarter profit tumbles 17 percent as credit crisis impacts bottom line
- Honeywell to provide mechanical systems for Airbus A350 extra-wide-body aircraft in $16B deal
- Italian gas workers announce 3-day strike on Oct 10 to protest liberalization
- Thai coup leader appointed new army chief
- Bank of England plans to inject funds into money market, marking change in policy
- Senate rejects bill to give terrorism suspects access to U.S. courts
- German government approves 1-year extension to troops' Afghan mission
- Brazil to auction potentially rich oil blocks in November
- Lee Westwood seeking overdue victory at the British Masters
- London's FTSE-100 index trading up 176.70 points at 6,460.00
- Trading in OMX shares halted in Stockholm, information expected Thursday
- Possible new foot-and-mouth case being checked in central England
- ASUS boosts new broadband capacity
- Macau offers good food, big discount
- Taiwan runners invited to join KoKo race
- Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet unveiled
- Shanghai chicken dishes at Sunworld
- Festival feast at Spa Spring Resort
- Belvedere cocktails at Far Eastern
- Pakistan stuns Aussies in Twenty20 event
- Phillies pressure fading Mets
- Wallabies' hooker says Italy has the best scrum in the rugby world
- North Korea scrapes into quarters alongside United States
- World Cup games postponed at last minute
- Scotland whips Romania with All Blacks looming
- Mauresmo has easy win after lengthy layoff
- Euro legends victorious on opening night
- Misfiring Chelsea leaves Mourinho mystified
- Spears ordered to undergo drug tests
- Scientists plan to build database on world species
- TSMC, Hon Hai help lift Taiex, but only slightly
- U.S. dollar recovers from early losses to rise in Asia
- Wall Street soars as Fed makes bold rate decision
- IT services market predicted to grow
- Alaska Airlines experiments with Internet capabilities
- EU reaches out to Taiwan investors
- Nokia, Chunghwa to perform test using handsets for Visa payments
- U.S. appeals court reinstates part of suit against New York bourse
- Apple's Jobs takes iPhone across the Atlantic
- Philippine forum pledges to boost weak economies
- Murdoch envisions free online Journal
- Display vendor unveils latest technology for mobile devices
- Taiwan reaches out to foreign tech talent
- Bush says Greenspan mistaken on economy
- U.S. consumers may get little relief from Fed rate cut
- Myanmar junta admits tear gas used to contain monks
- North Korea defector granted asylum, heads to United States
- Typhoon Wipha hits China, 2 million evacuated
- Nepal leaders meet to discuss departure of Maoist rebels
- Fukuda confident of passing Afghan mission renewal
- Thai ex-chief says junta not democratic
- Police yet to link body to abandoned child case
- Gul criticizes Greek Cypriots for deadlock
- Iraq, U.S. seek to defuse crisis growing around Blackwater
- FARC insists on demilitarized zone, Chavez states
- Kingpin wins as Canada drops appeal
- World leaders prepare to converge on New York
- Cuba slams 45-year-old embargo
- PRC, Russia spying at Cold War levels, U.S. says
- It's time for Japan leaders to fix the economy
- Politics of Iraq 'progress' in debate
- Taiwan's progress held back by KMT
- In Ladakh, glacier melt raises sincere fears of water shortage
- Child soldiers seen to be on the rise again in the Congo
- Pakistan's leader gambles with power
- Basra oil fuels fight to control Iraqi economy
- Neiwan - from backwater to tourist destination
- Jiji, up from the rubble of the Sept. 21 earthquake
- All aboard for a ride on the historic Pingsi railroad
- Officials arrest slaughterhouse boss for selling tainted beef
- CLA to ease restrictions on importing foreign blue-collar workers
- U.S. expert shares experiences on human trafficking crackdown
- Tainan dengue numbers worrisome, CDC admits
- New bill secures laid-off workers'rights
- Activists rally to preserve Losheng Sanatorium
- 'Brother Number Two' charged with war crimes
- Israeli Security Cabinet declares Gaza Strip an 'enemy entity'
- Global stocks surge after Fed interest jolt
- Taiex shows limited gains
- Premier urges agencies to better monitor marriage firms
- U.S. citizen released in murder probe
- No plans to go to The Hague, Shieh says
- Door open for greater US role: UN climate chief
- Despite defeat, Taiwan vows to continue pursuit of U.N. membership
- Taiwan shares rise for 2nd day after U.S. rate cut
- Taiwan's UN bid foiled for 15th conseccutive year
- AIT denies interference in murder probe
- India's PC vendors struggling to gain market share from multinational rivals, says study
- Teardown analysis of latest nano reveals extensive component changes, says iSuppli
- Triple-digit growth in luxury demand expected from older premium consumers in Asia-Pacific over the next decade
- Sudden unexplained nocturnal death
- Pinoy Text Club
- Olympic torch talk on brink of collapse: Cabinet spokesman
- American man remains suspect and banned from travel
- Joerg Jaksche gets one-year ban after admitting doping use in Operation Puerto
- Media watchdog condemns death threats against Swedish artist, editor
- Apple to launch iPhone in Germany Nov. 9 through Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile
- Repsol YPF gets US$15 billion gas supply contract in Mexico
- Republic presidential candidate Rudy Giuliani makes political pilgrimage to Britain
- Possible new foot-and-mouth case being checked in central England
- Two lawmakers withdraw from the block headed by former premier Allawi
- Lufthansa orders 41 new jets from Airbus
- RBS-led consortium favored as ABN Amro shareholders discuss rival takeover bids
- Secular party El Fassi named Moroccan prime minister
- N. Ireland police failed to probe death threats against Catholic lawyer, watchdog finds
- Trading in OMX shares halted in Stockholm, information expected Thursday
- England out of World Twenty20 after South Africa beats New Zealand
- O.J. Simpson's Bail Set at $125,000
- In wake of toy scandal U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission seeks more power
- Joerg Jaksche gets one-year ban after admitting doping use in Operation Puerto
- El Fassi, leader of secular political party, named Moroccan prime minister
- U.S. State Department union says accused inspector general should step down
- Bomb in Christian suburb east of Beirut kills lawmaker, 6 others
- Oil retreats after hitting new record on mixed U.S. inventory report
- U.S. stocks move higher after Fed rate cut, mild reading on consumer prices
- Czech Senate approves economic reform plan
- Hong Kong-born Democratic fundraiser Hsu agrees to return to California without a fight
- Little enthusiasm in Zimbabwe for national strike, day after constitutional "breakthrough"
- Democratic proposal to regulate U.S. combat tours runs into Republican resistance
- Jenkins wants to get Welsh campaign back on track against Japan
- Kirilenko and Chan enter quarterfinals in Sunfeast Open
- Kirilenko and Chan enter quarterfinals in Sunfeast Open
- Hasselbeck on her `View' showdown with O'Donnell: `I'm very lucky that tears didn't come out'
- Topps extends shareholder voting deadline on buyout by private equity firms
- Daniele Bennati wins 17th stage of Spanish Vuelta
- Player's unique 'seal dribble' sparks controversy in Brazilian soccer
- Congo warlord continues to recruit children
- GE to take $300 million to $400 million charge to quit subprime lending market
- Nebraska Republican official says U.S. Agriculture Secretary Johanns plans to run for Senate
- Singer Lee Greenwood cancels 'Parade of Honor' concert in payment dispute
- U.S. shows its ready to make concessions on farm subsidies: negotiators
- Democratic fundraiser agrees to return to California without a fight
- Caspian pipeline shareholders agree to hike transport tariffs
- Yuvraj Singh hits six 6s in an over for first time in Twenty20 international
- U.S. economist tells Congress that housing downturn raises 'significant risk' of a recession
- Lopez wins second world championship title, beating Olympic champion Baroyev
- Opposition leader says Canada should pressure US on Guantanamo detainee
- Top-seeded Golovin, Bammer advance to quarterfinals at Slovenia Open
- Gov. Richardson says U.S. troops contributing to sectarian violence in Iraq
- France bidding to beat Ireland and take a step toward Rugby World Cup quarterfinals
- Symantec CEO says Internet tracking programs are digital peeping Toms
- Nebraska Republican official says U.S. Agriculture Secretary Johanns plans to run for Senate
- DuPont plans largest Kevlar expansion since fiber's inception in 1965
- Italy prosecutors ask to shelve politically-charged case of interference in bank probe
- Rapper Timbaland and Keri Hilson to perform on ABC daytime soap opera `One Life to Live'
- General Assembly committee rejects Taiwan's bid for a U.N. seat for the 15th year
- Bush calls Greek prime minister to congratulate him on election victory
- Episcopal bishops meet ahead of deadline on gay issues; future of Anglican family uncertain
- Former hostage Terry Waite says US extreme tactics strengthen terrorists
- Disney-themed children's hospital to open in Florida
- Doctors may be missing cases of 'purging disorder' _ normal weight women who did not binge-eat
- Matthew McConaughey takes Owen Wilson's place in `Tropic Thunder' comedy film
- US man arrested after asking federal agents about lost cocaine
- Jessica Alba, Dane Cook raise $260K for charity with screening
- Yuvraj Singh hits six 6s in an over for first time in Twenty20 international
- Kevin Kline hosts world premiere of new film on human trafficking at U.N. headquarters
- Canada-U.S. set to drop corporate withholding tax to spur investment
- News anchor Dan Rather files a $70 million lawsuit against CBS
- Seongnam, Urawa post home victories; Kawasaki holds Sepahan to draw at home
- Topps CEO says shareholders have approved a $385.4 million takeover
- Kapranova, Sessina lead Russian charge at World Rhythmic Championships
- Cartoonist lets comic strip character tell story of Hispanic experiences in World War II
- Yuvraj hits six sixes in India's 18-run victory over England in World Twenty20
- Investment bank UBS AG stops processing Finish Line's $1.5 billion buyout of Genesco
- World Cup: Italy top Portugal, on course for Scotland showdown
- Champions League: AS Roma beats Dynamo Kiev 2-0 to extend perfect start
- Champions League: Ronaldo gives Man United 1-0 win at Sporting Lisbon
- U.S. endorses French candidate to head IMF
- Arsenal beats Sevilla 3-0 in Champions League
- Champions League: Deivid leads Fenerbahce to 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Group G
- Dollar continues to fall on Fed rate cuts
- In wake of toy recalls U.S. safety commission seeks more money, power to police faulty products
- Rangers rallies to beat visiting Stuttgart 2-1 in teams' Champions League opener
- "Leave It to Beaver" actor sues Screen Actors Guild
- Metals, energy prices climb on expectations rate cut will kick-start stronger economic growth
- Review: NY Philharmonic opens season with Yo-Yo Ma, Dvorak
- Data shows Merck's cervical cancer vaccine helps protect against more virus strains
- U.S. Army begins testing soldiers' brains before sending them to Iraq, Afghanistan
- Bush urges Congress to make U.S. eavesdropping law permanent and stronger
- Rugby World Cup: Namibia ring the changes for Argentina match
- Al-Wahda, Al-Hilal settle for goalless draw Asian Champions League quarterfinal
- Qualcomm executives say competitors targeting company due to its success in industry
- Gol airline considering share buyback, delisting of Brazil's No. 2 airline
- General Motors-United Auto Workers talks hinge on cost of retiree health care
- Glover, Moore, Ruffalo: filming 'Blindness' and dancing tango in South America
- Most International Rugby Union Caps
- Google spends $580,000 on federal lobbying, registers in-house lobbyists for first time
- Hollywood execs differ on the impact of Steven Spielberg possibly leaving Viacom Inc.
- Army begins testing brains of soldiers before sending them to Iraq, Afghanistan
- Host of Air America's morning radio show claims Stephen Colbert stole his joke
- Justin Timberlake tells Oprah he hasn't spoken to ex-girlfriend Britney Spears in years
- Sudamericana: Late goals rally Arsenal past Brazil's Goias 3-2
- On trans-Atlantic swing, Rudy Giuliani declares himself one of best known Americans in world
- Alaskans receive $1,654 from oil riches investment fund
- U.S. treasury secretary saying he would consider allowing Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac to buy larger mortgages
- At more than 180,000, private contractors outnumber US troops in Iraq to handle many jobs
- Swiss drug maker Roche again extends tender offer for Ventana Medical Systems
- Palm expects 1st-quarter profit to fall, offers revenue outlook
- Spears ordered to clean up act, custody of children uncertain
- MGM to launch high-def movie channel on DirecTV
- Brazil drops public school textbook that praises Mao, Soviet Union, Cuban government
- US judge rules Tennessee's lethal injection procedure is cruel and unusual punishment
- U.S. exempts first Chinese farmed seafood producer from import restrictions
- House of Representatives passes bill to overhaul drug safety practices after Vioxx debacle
- Australia's Nick Flanagan to make first start on American golf tour
- Turkey's PM says ban on headscarf should be removed in new Constitution
- Congo warlord continues to recruit children
- Rudy Giuliani declares himself one of best known Americans in world
- Mayweather and Hatton have their tongues in fine shape
- Schwarzenegger, former President Clinton urge better fitness
- Embrace the pod: South Carolina town celebrates a misunderstood green veggie
- Tee Pee Motel restoration in Texas brings back a bygone American era
- US agriculture secretary Johanns expected to resign post so he can run for Senate
- WaterFire threatened by low level of water in rivers
- Ancient Ethiopian city tries to become a modern tourist hub
- Iranian president asks to lay wreath at ground zero, request denied
- Israel's Peer juggles army service with tennis stardom
- Milberg Weiss says partner to be indicted in lawsuit kickback scheme
- France, Ireland prepare for crucial World Cup match
- Deputados americanos defendem aproxima
- Another anti-Syria lawmaker assassinated in Lebanon, in bombing that kills 7 in Christian area
- Mourinho quits as Chelsea manager
- Alaska residents will get annual oil royalty dividend of $1,654 each
- China greets Taiwan's defeat in UN vote with invective and appeals for unity
- Oil prices slip below US$82 a barrel on profit-taking after setting new record overnight
- Brazil offering Venezuela's Chavez use of its territory for Colombia mediation effort
- Sony delays launch of 'Home' virtual world for PlayStation 3
- SKorea declares disaster for southern resort island of Jeju
- Sudamericana: Lanus downs Vasco de Gama 2-0
- Tribe sweeps Tigers, closes on division crown
- Sudamericana: Boca beats Sao Paulo 2-1
- Kimmel to Host American Music Awards
- Disease, hunger, fish swimming through the streets as Africa copes with floods
- Commonwealth: Musharraf doffing uniform would be 'important step' for Pakistan democracy
- Boca, Arsenal, Botafogo and Lanus earn Copa Sudamericana wins
- China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index hits new record high, led by airlines, railways
- Real Salt Lake battles Los Angeles Galaxy to 2-2 tie
- Citing daughter's sexual orientation, US mayor recants disdain for gay marriage
- ONU estende mandato da Otan no Afeganist
- Jackson disputes report he said Obama 'acting like he's white'
- US House passes bill to overhaul drug safety practices after Vioxx debacle
- Doctor: Greek Archbishop Christodoulos preparing for liver transplant in Miami
- Australia's central bank drains liquidity from markets
- Philippine shares jump 2.4 percent to 6-week high
- Philippine leader says bilataral trade agreements '2nd-best solution' next to WTO deal
- New Zealand to introduce a greenhouse gas trading scheme for industry
- US Senate rejects measure attempting to regulate US forces' length of combat tours in Iraq
- Japan's prime ministerial candidates promise to help small businesses if elected
- Australian minister stands by staffer over Nazi slur on Iraq service
- Hillary Clinton says her US presidency would be different from Bill's
- Episcopal bishops meet ahead of deadline on gay issues; future of Anglican family uncertain
- China to limit expansion of corn processing industries
- Australian firebrand Pauline Hanson registers political party
- Van crashes into perimeter around Taiwan presidential office
- UK regulator says 5 grocery chains and 5 processors fixed dairy prices
- China freezes some prices in move to contain inflation
- Pakistan presidential elections set for Oct. 6, official says
- Australia's finance minister says economy could withstand possible U.S. recession
- Malaysia suspends new health screening plan for commercial drivers amid protests
- Australian Stoner looking to wrap up MotoGP title at Japan GP
- Euro sets new record, trading above $1.40 for first time since its introduction
- South Korean candidate calls for EU role in ending North Korean nuclear standoff
- Lebanese leaders pledge to hold election despite bombing
- Afghans set to embrace International Day of Peace, but guns not likely to fall silent
- UK's Sainsbury grocery agrees due diligence to Qatari takeover bidders
- Euro hits new high, trading above US$1.40 for first time since its 1999 debut
- Nasdaq to acquire OMX in deal with Borse Dubai
- China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index at new record close, led by airlines, railways
- Japanese stocks mixed on commodity gains, concerns over domestic personal loan business
- Chelsea searches for new manager after Mourinho quits
- Fresh Monsoon flooding kills 58 in southern India
- Air Berlin to buy Thomas Cook's Condor airline in share swap deal
- Fire breaks out at Japanese nuclear plant, but no leaks of radiation
- Nasdaq to acquire OMX in deal with Borse Dubai
- Japan's Sharp, Pioneer announce capital, operations tie-up
- German retailer Metro AG says CEO Hans-Joachim Koerber leaving company
- Malaysia backs off on threat to cull pigs after standoff with ethnic Chinese farmers
- Indian rupee breaks through 40 per dollar level for 1st time since 1998
- Dollar falls versus yen in Asia as players awaits Fed chair's testimony on subprimes
- Sony delays launch of 'Home' virtual world for PlayStation 3
- French beverage firm Pernod Ricard reports 30 percent rise in annual net profit
- Estonia refuses geological seabed survey for Baltic pipeline
- Liverpool says Daniel Agger and Xabi Alonso both break foot bones
- Chelsea's visit to Old Trafford made more difficult with Jose Mourinho's departure
- Reports: China plane maker AVIC I in carrier partnership with China Eastern Airlines
- Estonia refuses geological seabed survey for Baltic pipeline
- Singapore veteran opposition politician allowed to practice law again
- Lufthansa, DHL planning air freight joint venture
- Northern Rock shares fall on takeover talk, Bank of England move
- China drafts first drug recall system in response to safety scandals
- English Soccer Fixtures
- The Iraq war and life in Afghanistan depicted at San Sebastian Film Festival
- Grand champion Hakuho bounces back at Autumn sumo
- President says Turkmenistan ready to sell gas to Europe
- Zsa Zsa Gabor's lawsuit against her daughter dismissed; actress plans to file revised suit
- RBS-led consortium favored as ABN Amro shareholders discuss rival takeover bids
- Lower house of French parliament approves immigration bill
- Roche says EU has approved Tamiflu in child-sized doses
- Air Berlin to buy Thomas Cook's Condor airline in share swap deal
- Esquire magazine launches a version in Spanish
- Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ to make consumer loan affiliate subsidiary
- Davis Cup: Russia vs. Germany Draw List
- Soccer keeps you fitter, trimmer than jogging, a new study finds
- Australian consortium extends takeover offer for Canadian Gateway Casinos
- Hong Kong shares hit new record for 2nd day after U.S. rate cut
- China plots Olympic torch's final assault on Mount Everest
- Chelsea appoints Grant and Clarke to take charge after Mourinho's departure
- US dollar falls, gold higher in European morning trading
- OECD urges greater competition in European energy sector
- Biographical information on Jose Mourinho
- Qatar Investment Authority takes 20 percent stake in London Stock Exchange
- Norway beats Ghana 7-2 to top Group C at women's World Cup
- CEO of German utility RWE to step down at end of September
- Pakistan presidential election set for Oct. 6
- From pub sevens to the World Cup for England's Gomarsall
- Australia draws Canada 2-2 to advance to World Cup quarterfinals
- Portugal coach Scolari gets four-match ban, fine for assaulting Serbia player
- Ryanair forecasts 2007 profits up 10 pct, may sue rival Irish airline Aer Lingus
- Firefighters rescue man trapped in chimney trying to enter home; says he was drunk
- London's FTSE-100 index down 57.0 points at 6403.0 at midday
- Flintoff out of Sri Lanka one-day international tour with ankle injury
- Bremen hosts Stuttgart with both teams seeking to improve in the Bundesliga
- CORRECTS to say in 5th graf that the announcement came after market closed
- Serie A leader AS Roma seeks to extend perfect start against Juventus
- The 'Special One' not special enough for Chelsea and Abramovich
- Andreev takes on Haas in opening singles of Russia vs. Germany Davis Cup semifinal
- Davis Cup: Serbia-Australia draw list
- Police find more bodies, raising toll in southern Nepal violence to 19
- Paolo Maldini angry at AC Milan's fans for lack of support
- Quotes on Mourinho's departure from Chelsea
- Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway cuts stake in PetroChina to 8.93 percent
- PSG, struggling at home, hosts Bordeaux in French League
- France Telecom's Orange cell phone unit to sell Apple's iPhone in France
- Philippine president's husband did not interfere in deal with China, official says
- Former Italy coach Lippi begins work as TV analyst
- Norway and Australia into World Cup quarterfinals
- Jonathon Thomas out against Japan, late change for Wales
- FedEx 1st-quarter profit rises, but lowers full year outlook
- Goldman third-quarter profit beats expectations on investment banking, trading
- Sri Lanka collapses in World Twenty20 match as Australia advances to semifinals
- Davis Cup: Federer to open playoff against Stepanek
- Bush schedules announcement Thursday at White House
- Applications for unemployment benefits show unexpected drop
- Davis Cup: Slovakia-Korea Draw List
- Davis Cup: Sweden vs. United States Draw List
- Davis Cup: Djokovic opens against Luczak, Hewitt faces Tipsarevic
- Duma leader hints at who's in and out of new Russian government
- Rugby World Cup: Lima returns to Samoa team to play England in vital Group A match
- Roddick to open Davis Cup semifinal for U.S. against Johansson
- Carlyle Group sells 7.5 percent stake in company for $1.35 billion (euro970 million) to Abu Dhabi government
- Bank of England chief blames banks for Northern Rock crisis
- Sandelin leads British Masters after 65 in first round
- Bear Stearns' third-quarter profit plunges 62 percent on turmoil in credit markets
- Greek civil protection chief resigns in wake of wildfires
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to perform 2 benefit rehearsal shows in New Jersey
- Canadian dollar nears parity with U.S. dollar
- Bush schedules announcement at White House
- Johanns to leave Bush Cabinet; Deputy to become acting agriculture secretary
- Davis Cup: Austria-Brazil Draw List
- Fed Chairman Bernanke offers U.S. Congress assurances on mortgage crisis
- Jose Mourinho could fill ambassador role for London Olympics
- India shares rise led by gains in automobile, realty stocks
- Jankovic, Davenport reach quarterfinals at China Open
- Captain Pichot recalled for Argentina; Namibia makes 10 changes
- Fed Chairman Bernanke offers U.S. Congress assurances on mortgage crisis
- German parliament debates whether to extend German troop presence in Afghanistan
- French unions gear up to battle Sarkozy as he seeks to ram through labor reforms
- Classic quotes from former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho
- Prime Minister Gordon Brown rejects Platini's calls to protect soccer from money influence
- Connolly asks Barnes to produce form to challenge Larkham at No. 10
- Sean Penn dismayed by `Into the Wild' discovery during his trip to Alaska this summer
- Myanmar monks hold anti-government protest, vow to march again
- Hungary to host 4th world Rubik's Cube championship in October
- Rice condemns Lebanon bombing
- Bush: Agriculture secretary to leave Cabinet, deputy to replace him
- Loit, Tu advance to quarterfinals of Slovenia Open
- Brazil defeats Denmark 1-0 to reach women's World Cup quarterfinals
- Jewish group protests planned neo-Nazi march in northern Serbian city
- Norway beats Ghana 7-2 to top Group C at women's World Cup
- Judge rules Rod Stewart son can stand trial on assault charges
- Davis Cup: Klizan faces Lee in opening singles of Slovakia-South Korea playoff
- Carnival profits buoyed by stronger pricing in 3Q
- Little known Israeli coach Grant takes over as Chelsea manager
- Research group says U.S. economic growth to slow in coming months; jobless claims fall
- Gheorghe Hagi resigns as coach of Steaua Bucharest, a day after Champions League loss
- Nestle nominates 53-year-old Belgian as next CEO
- Pakistan army vows to 'eliminate' terrorism after al-Qaida threat to Musharraf
- U.S. stocks lower after mixed brokerage earnings, jobless claims decline
- Former Mexican president's wealth sparks debate over possible corruption
- Tonga makes four changes to play South Africa in top-of-the-table Group A clash at World Cup
- Titles won by Jose Mourinho
- UAW said to shelve discussion for now on taking over retiree health care in GM contract talks
- Golf organizations come up with anti-doping policy
- Four months out, many U.S. voters still undecided on a presidential candidate to back
- Qatar buys 10 percent stake in OMX
- Abramovich wins Chelsea power struggle over Mourinho
- Bush says U.S. economy going through unsettling period
- Crude futures' run to record levels driven largely by weakening dollar, analysts say
- Bush says Iraqi people disappointed with performance of central government
- Commerzbank CEO says euro80M provisions for subprime losses might not be enough
- Adidas joins as London 2012 sponsor, becoming third sponsor
- Portugal coach Scolari gets four-match ban, fine for assaulting Serbia player
- Bush says Iraqi people disappointed with performance of central government
- England and Samoa both desperate for Rugby World Cup win to edge closer to quarterfinals
- Cruise operator Carnival profits buoyed by stronger pricing in third quarter
- Bush says Iraqi people disappointed with performance of central government
- Norway, Australia, Brazil and China complete World Cup quarterfinals
- Christian theater troupe scolds Griffin in full-page newspaper ad for off-color Emmy speech
- Bush says U.S. economy going through unsettling period
- China beats underdog New Zealand 2-0 to advance to quarterfinals
- EU consumer chief says toy maker Mattel has a lot to do to rebuild trust
- British Airways pulls out of Zimbabwe
- London's FTSE-100 index down 27.90 points at 6,432.10
- Creamy, juicy French butter pears
- Apples - the jewels of the fall
- Pineapple makes the salsa with fish tacos
- Cook-it-Yourself: Moon Cakes
- Kline's film focuses on trafficking in U.S.
- Toyko Tower- Mom and Me and Sometimes Dad
- Accentuating the positive aspects of Britney's life
- Things heat up on the set of latest 'Resident Evil'
- PRC censors take aim at foreign films
- Soggy plot, but heavenly cast in 'Evan Almighty'
- Former TV anchor files US$70m suit against CBS
- Evan Rachel Wood discusses four new films, racy Manson music video
- Review for the record
- Timberlake says he hasn't spoken to Spears in years
- Pop princess' downward spiral takes another twist
- Ma tells story of Dvorak through cello
- The race is on! Oscar buzz builds at Toronto Film Festival
- Seiji Ozawa to conduct Le Nozze di Figaro
- Taipei Dance Circle stays playful and surreal
- Australia thump Sri Lanka to progress to Twenty20 semifinals
- Swaggering Yanks beat Orioles with Pettitte getting 200th win
- Last-gasp Australia move into World Cup quarters
- Gallant Portugal aim for victorious finale
- Peer juggles army service with stardom
- Chelsea stunned by sudden end to Mourinho era
- Wenger salutes Arsenal's spirit
- Local investors encouraged by foreign attention
- Indian rupee close to 20-year high against greenback
- China freezes prices on key products
- Fed-fueled rally lifts Dow despite housing trouble
- Triple-digit growth in luxury demand expected from older premium consumers
- Analysis of latest nano reveals extensive changes, says iSuppli
- Study finds India PC brands struggling
- Taiwan ahead of China in Forbes' best SMEs list
- Paulson tells IMF that U.S. supports ex-French official
- New Zealand asks U.S. to hunt for father of abandoned girl
- Nine killed as Typhoon Wipha sweeps across China, 3 missing
- NATO aims to secure Afghan region
- Officials declare Pakistan election set for October 6
- Jury to decide in U.S. case on terror funding
- French foreign minister arrives in Washington for talks
- War crimes prosecutor in Serbia to discuss failed hunt for fugitives
- Bin Laden to declare war on Musharraf in new video
- U.S. commander says violence falling in Iraq
- There's plenty to whale about
- The rise of the admiralty
- U.N. drive boosts Taiwan's cause
- Video games becoming aids in Japan classrooms
- El Salvador ethnic exports take off in wake of free trade agreement
- African villages devastated by floods
- National parks being managed as window on Taiwan's beauty
- Police charge employer over mistreatment of caregiver
- EPA advises against Mid-Autumn Festival barbecues
- NSC to honor Lee Yuan-tseh with science award
- New preservation center for tropical flora to open
- Taiwan-donated computer lab inaugurated in Philippines
- COA plants corn in Chiayi for biofuel production
- Hu acquitted in mahjong case
- Rebar case gets off the ground with 79 defendants at hearing
- TSU urges ban on China chopsticks
- Judicial nominee says Constitution will be his guide
- Iran leader refused access to site of 9-11
- Car bomb plunges Lebanon into turmoil
- Rice meets Abbas in search of accord for upcoming meet
- Olympic torch controversy enters final furlong
- FAI president gives nod to Kaohsiung for World Games
- Taiwan takes fresh aim at U.N. goal after failure
- 2008 Olympic torch not to relay through Taipei:IOC
- People urged to rally behind government over Olympic torch dispute: veep
- Software as a service may threaten partner revenue and profit streams, new partners emerging, IDC research shows
- Global PC shipments will still grow 12 percent despite financial turmoil
- Philippines to market ecozones in Taiwan
- Heavyweight PFP lawmaker defected to KMT
- Asia growth stable amid global trends
- Business continuity and availability key to driving adoption of virtualization in data center
- The warmth of Mama Sita
- Hsieh restates intent to quit presidential race if indicted for abusing mayoral fund
- Veep and other top government officials indicted on corruption charges
- Yu offers to quit DPP chairmanship
- Overseas compatriots lend voices to “UN for Taiwan” campaign
- Tighter credit squeezing U.S. economic growth, survey shows; jobless claims fall
- Bush says U.S. economy going through unsettling period
- EU medicine experts recommend lifting temporary ban on Roche's HIV drug
- Australia and Pakistan advance to Twenty20 semifinals
- Swedish justice official says newspaper broke no laws in publishing prophet cartoon
- Tyson Gay happy to avoid Asafa Powell until next year
- Bank of England chief blames banks for Northern Rock crisis
- Former Mexican president's wealth sparks debate over possible corruption
- China's Li Ping grabs gold for clean and jerk and Olympic total
- British PM threatens further sanctions on Zimbabwe's government
- Canadian dollar reaches parity with U.S. dollar
- Judge upholds 10 Commandments display in Kentucky courthouse, OKs lawsuit in another county
- Hantuchova, Pennetta enter quarterfinals
- German parliament debates whether to extend German troop presence in Afghanistan
- Luis Perez wins 17th stage of Spanish Vuelta
- President Bush voices optimism about U.S. economic outlook despite credit crunch and housing woes
- Student lender Sallie Mae expects $25 billion buyout to close
- Bush says Iraqis dissatisfied with performance of central government
- Text of Chelsea statement following the departure of manager Jose Mourinho
- OECD chief praises Fed rate cut and says ECB may follow
- Mourinho left Chelsea because poor relationship with owner couldn't be fixed
- BBC uncovers 4 new cases of fakery in online, phone-in polls
- French unions gear up to battle Sarkozy as he seeks to ram through labor reforms
- Official: Democratic fundraiser Norman Hsu charged in New York
- Gingrich will decide on White House race if supporters pledge $30 million (euro21.3 million)
- FA charge Leeds assistant manager Gus Poyet with improper conduct
- Russia wins two more freestyle golds at World Wrestling Championships
- TV show `Kid Nation' debuts amid criticism, media speculation; CBS hopes reality show boosts ratings
- Researchers say Neptune has a warmer south pole
- Democratic fundraiser Norman Hsu charged with fraud
- WHO confirms first cholera case in Baghdad, raising fears disease is spreading
- Mourinho linked with Portugal, Tottenham after leaving Chelsea
- European sperm running out in US after FDA ban
- Ireland rails against concerted French media attack before crunch Rugby World Cup clash
- Stocks dip modestly after mixed earnings reports, Bernanke testimony
- Amid record heating oil prices, U.S. forecasts warm weather this winter
- Kremlin: Putin says he will retain influence in Russia after stepping down
- Ryanair forecasts 2007 profits up 10 pct, may quit tussle with rival Aer Lingus
- New leaders at union-backed group target Wal-Mart on China product safety issues
- A look at the evolution of the doping case involving Floyd Landis
- U.S. Commerce secretary pushes for free trade deals with Colombia, Panama and Peru
- Loit, Tu, Srebotnik and Dulko advance to quarterfinals of Slovenia Open
- Auditors say long-term U.S. troop presence in Iraq would cost $10 billion (euro7.1 billion) to $25 billion (euro17.8 billion) a
- Study of Ebola virus stopped because University of Wisconsin-Madison lab was not secure enough
- Senator says U.S. attorney general candidate promises to fire aides who discuss cases with White House
- Small Louisiana town gears up for march in support of 6 black teens charged in school fight
- Former Mexican president's wealth angers many Mexicans
- Palm narrows 1st-quarter guidance, expects to break even or see small loss
- Goldman Sachs third-quarter profit beats expectations on investment banking, trading
- Ex-wife wants to end Charlie Sheen's overnight stays with kids
- Erlandsson shoots 63 at the Belfry to lead British Masters
- SEC casts wide net in probing role Wall Street, rating firms, investors played in housing mess
- Air passengers get more protections under U.S. aviation spending bill
- U.S. scientists say velociraptor had feathers
- Bad weather triggers oil production cut in Gulf of Mexico
- Tour de France runner-up Oscar Pereiro relieved to hear verdict in Landis doping case
- U.S. scientists say wrist bones show hobbit was not modern human
- Famous Kennedy photo credited to wrong man, causes uproar
- Nicolas Sarkozy wants growth of 2.5-3 percent, no austerity plans
- U.S. military arrests an Iranian accused of smuggling roadside bombs into Iraq
- Tour race director Prudhomme welcomes decision to uphold Landis doping verdict
- Federal authorities in New York charge 43 people in stock loan schemes
- Judge gives rapper 'The Game' a conditional discharge on a charge that he impersonated a police officer
- U.S. Senate blocks measure to cut off funding for Iraq war
- Officials: Foot-and-mouth disease has not spread to central England
- Brazil movie about police violence already a controversial underground hit
- Champions League win a big boost for Barcelona ahead of league match against Sevilla
- Amid strike threats, Sarkozy says he will not back down on retirement reform
- TV show `Kid Nation' debuts amid criticism, media speculation; CBS hopes reality show boosts ratings
- Iraq premier sets up committee to look into Sunni Arab demands
- Crude futures surpass $83 a barrel, driven largely by weakening dollar
- Venezuela's Chavez says US opposes Latin American integration
- Lower house of French parliament approves immigration bill
- United Auto Workers rejects retiree health care trust proposal, bargaining slowed
- Amid strike threats, Sarkozy says he will not back down on retirement reform
- 'Ol Brown Eyes:' Sinatra Seeks Office
- Feds: Man Robs Bank Hours After Release
- Two N.J. Golfers Get Back-To-Back Aces
- India eliminates South Africa; Australia, Pakistan advance to Twenty20 semis
- Wales score 11 tries to beat Japan 72-18 at Rugby World Cup quarterfinals
- Man Hits Wife in Head With an Onion
- Federal authorities in New York charge 38 in stock loan schemes
- Girl, 6, Helps Save Deer From Well
- U.S. dollar reaches parity with Canadian dollar, falls to record lows against euro, Indian rupee
- World Cup: Will best Scotland XV play the All Blacks?
- Cop Faces Heat Over Squad Car Joy Ride
- Precious metals surge, while agriculture, energy futures buoyed by drop in U.S. dollar
- Man Flashes Syringe in Robbery, Crashes
- U.S. Senate blocks bill that would have cut off money for combat in Iraq
- Giuliani homeland security adviser criticized for "too many mosques" comment
- Shooter Jennings will make his debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville next week
- Bush acknowledges 'unsettling times' for U.S. economy; Bernanke offers fresh assurances
- U.S.lawmaker says 1,000 families want to contact missing relatives in NKorea
- U.S. official says stability in Pakistan requires democracy
- Kathy Bates to receive Mary Pickford Award for artistic contribution
- Nike says 1Q net income jumps 51 percent on higher revenue, exchange rates
- Direct borrowing by U.S. banks from the Federal Reserve dips slightly in latest week
- French candidate to lead IMF criticizes method of selecting heads of IMF, World Bank
- W.Va. Man Fined for Feet Harassment
- Australian to head team that will produce Vancouver opening, closing ceremonies
- Speed to race ARCA event at Talladega
- Station Apologizes for Anchor Web Video
- Zimbabwe lawmakers vote in favor of constitutional amendment
- US says it will continue to press for better human rights in Sri Lanka
- 'Sesame Street' officials say they will help check toys for lead and other problems
- Guyana, Suriname must share a potentially rich oil source, UN tribunal rules
- Abe Lincoln's $5 bill getting a colorful makeover with splashes of purple and gray
- Rugby World Cup: Wales beat Japan in ideal warmup for Fiji clash
- McCarthy Calls Carrey 'Autism Whisperer'
- Security Council demands an immediate end to targeted assassinations of Lebanese leaders
- Sabres D Numminen's heart surgery termed successful
- Mourinho left Chelsea because poor relationship with owner couldn't be fixed
- Brazil movie about police violence already a controversial underground hit
- Tour de France race director welcomes decision to uphold Landis positive doping test
- Co-founder of Milberg Weiss indicted for conspiracy in class-action kickback scheme
- Paris real estate manager convicted of discrimination in victory for anti-racism group
- Montoya not surprised by McLaren's involvement in F1 spy scandal
- Jeff Gove, Chad Campbell tie for lead at Atunyote
- Jose Mourinho waiting for job offers after leaving Chelsea
- Bush official apologizes for employee newsletter that touted Japanese automakers' vehicles
- Web video of U.S. weatherman's antics with breast graphic was not meant for public, station says
- Forecaster Weathers Breast Brouhaha
- Guyana, Suriname must share a potentially rich oil source, UN tribunal rules
- Nasdaq agrees to sell 20-pct stake to Borse Dubai in run for OMX; politicians raise questions
- Answer to God lawsuit shows up, but no one knows who filed it
- Bayern Munich, Ajax win opening matches in UEFA Cup
- 'Foot Harasser' Fined for Over 600 Calls
- Snoop Dogg pleads guilty to weapons charge
- McCarthy Calls Carrey 'Autism Whisperer'
- UN envoy concerned about crackdown in Myanmar
- Judge Lets Rapper the Game Go Free
- CBS' Controversial 'Kid Nation' Debuts
- Sheen, Richards Continue Custody Battle
- Spector Jury Gets New Instructions
- Christian Theater Troupe Scolds Griffin
- Pakistan's Musharraf to seek re-election as president on Oct. 6
- Archbishop of Canterbury, Episcopal bishops hold critical meeting over gay issues
- Democratic fundraiser Norman Hsu charged with swindling investors in New York
- Analysis: Democrats, unable to block troop increase, now powerless to stop it
- Bush says investigation must determine fault in Iraq shooting involving private company
- Democrats charge ahead with anti-war agenda, say Republicans now own the war
- Amid strike threats, Sarkozy says he will not back down on retirement reform
- European sperm running out in US after FDA ban
- Snoop Dogg pleads guilty to weapons charge
- Cremation the latest battlefield in Israel's perennial religious wars
- Battle over climate change being fought in world's courts
- Latest video from bin Laden urges Pakistanis to wage jihad
- Hill tribe Christians face new challenges as Taiwan's cities beckon
- Survivors of 1982 massacre still live in despair, with few rights and bleak future
- Legend of a fall: Pitt turns outlaw in mythic `Assassination of Jesse James'
- Claire Danes prepares for her Broadway debut in 'Pygmalion'
- Penn goes `Into the Wild' with latest journey behind the lens; film based on real-life story
- Viggo the Sponge: Mortensen builds acting chops on deep, immersive research
- US Congress sends Bush legislation to overhaul federal drug safety after Vioxx debacle
- After exhausting FedEx Cup, players gear up for the "other" cup
- Jessica Alba takes a comedic turn in her latest flick, `Good Luck Chuck'
- 'iCarly': a webcast within a TV show that actually is both
- Manilow reaches back into the past one more time with '70s disc featuring his own hits
- Home, family help inspire Lyle Lovett's music
- James Blunt talks critics, sophomore jinx and how he defines success
- Q&A: will.i.am talks about solo album, politics, working with MJ, and why the Peas aren't done
- New Wright house makes trinity of architect's work in western Pennsylvania
- Halberstam's last book recalls `forgotten war,' but forgets worst of it
- Movie review: Emile Hirsch gives vibrant performance as doomed wanderer in Penn's `Wild'
- Movie review: `Moon' documentary captures tingly optimism of lunar landing
- Snoop Pleads Guilty on Weapons Charge
- Tighter credit squeezing U.S. economic growth, survey shows; jobless claims fall
- Drivers Zoom by Roadside Debris- a Home
- United Auto Workers rejects retiree health care trust proposal, bargaining slowed
- Heavy rains hit North Korea again
- Brazil, Venezuela to move forward with oil ventures, natural gas pipeline plan
- Athletics throws a US$3 million season's farewell bash
- Cuban baseball star eyes U.S. major leagues while waiting in Dominican Republic
- Pentagon investigating $6 billion in contracts for Iraq and Afghanistan
- Archbishop of Canterbury, Episcopal bishops hold critical meeting over gay issues
- Conservationists say rare Chinese seabird is on the verge of extinction
- Bin Laden declara guerra contra o presidente do Paquist
- Republican presidential candidate McCain to attack rival Giuliani over shift on gun rights
- Brazil, Venezuela to move forward with oil ventures, natural gas pipeline plan
- Padres wins seventh straight, top Bucs 603
- Errant text message leads to drug bust in US
- Greinke fans 10, hurls Royals past White Sox
- Democrat Barack Obama brings in friend and long-term adviser amid concerns about campaign
- Sudamericana: De Souza pair lifts Defensor Sporting over El Nacional 3-0
- Japan's ruling party bets on dour political blue blood to save it
- McCarthy Calls Carrey 'Autism Whisperer'
- Americans, English renew friendships heading into World Cup quarterfinal
- Uggla Helps Marlins Rally Past Mets 7-6
- 'God' Apparently Responds to Lawsuit
- US TV journalist Dan Rather says government, corporations encroaching on newsrooms
- ADB to loan Vietnam nearly US$1 billion to build coal-fired power plant
- China's Communist Party mouthpiece lauds Shanghai in boost for new leader
- Oil prices steady below US$82 a barrel amid mild profit taking
- PM candidate: Japan needs a strong leader to face uncertain times
- US presidential candidate Giuliani's ties to Houston firm gives ex-NYC mayor a Texas boost
- Australian treasurer says global credit crisis isn't over
- Vietnam gets nearly US$1 billion loan from ADB to build coal-fired power plant
- US TV journalist Dan Rather says government, corporations encroaching on newsrooms
- Rather: Government Influencing Newsrooms
- Democrats failing to pass anti-war legislation despite unpopularity of Iraq war, Bush
- United Auto Workers rejects retiree health care trust proposal; bargaining slows
- China's Sinopec in chemical joint venture with DuPont unit
- 27 people die after consuming poisonous alcohol in southern Pakistan
- US Congress sends Bush legislation to overhaul federal drug safety after Vioxx debacle
- Alan Rosenberg re-elected as Screen Actors Guild president amid strike concerns
- Central bank governor says no timetable for full convertibility of Chinese yuan
- South Korea's Samsung Electronics expects profit rise in 2nd half
- Vietnam gets nearly US$1 billion loan from ADB to build coal-fired power plant
- Philippine shares slide 0.5 percent as investors pocket gains
- Report: Rescuers find Russian missing from western China canoe expedition
- Angels' 9-5 victory moves them to brink of AL West crown
- Uggla's double helps Marlins beat Mets 8-7 in 10 innings
- China's Communist Party mouthpiece lauds Shanghai in boost for new leader
- Taiwan shares rise to six-week high
- PM candidate: government must clean up act, allow female monarch
- Opponents of military rule show strength, as hundreds join monks on Myanmar protest march
- Fortis details euro13.2 billion share issue to fund ABN Amro acquisition
- South Korean president to visit joint venture industrial zone in North Korea
- Dollar higher against yen in Asian trading amid demand for other currencies
- Euro, unassailable for now, hits new high and trades above US$1.41
- Paper maker Stora Enso to sell American subsidiary to NewPage in euro1.8 billion deal
- China Airlines jet found with 70-centimeter fracture in fuselage at Japanese airport
- Northern Rock shares open 4.2 percent higher
- Security tightened in south Nepal district where violence has killed at least 22 people
- Music industry tests Malaysia's Internet policies with plea to block illegal downloading
- Pakistan appoints new intelligence chief; promotes 5 other generals
- Fortis details euro13.2 billion share issue to fund ABN Amro acquisition
- Oil prices steady below $82 a barrel, but traders eye storm brewing off Florida
- Euro rises to another new high, expected to keep going
- Spain's Pedrosa fastest in Japan MotoGP practice session
- Pakistan dismisses bin Laden threat, despite rising violence
- Philippine army chief says 6 junior officers suspected in new coup plot
- Indian actress Priyanka Chopra injures herself during filming
- Indian zoo tries to save baby elephant orphaned and hurt when mother killed by train
- South Korea's Samsung sees profit rise in chip business 2nd half
- Philippine shares slide 0.5 percent as investors pocket gains
- Hakuho moves into lead at Autumn Sumo
- Japanese stocks fall on selling of consumer finance shares ahead of 3-day weekend
- Cambodian tribunal accuses Khmer Rouge leader of ordering murder, torture of civilians
- Floyd Landis loses Tour de France title, and anti-doping system gets bad marks, too
- China Airlines jet found with 70-centimeter fracture in fuselage at Japanese airport
- UN prosecutor urges arrest of Serb fugitives as soon as possible
- Argentina expecting another win, and a better profile
- Hong Kong shares rise to 3rd straight record close
- Filipino activists denounce corruption, killings on martial law anniversary
- Vandals damage bust of Christ in Boston Public Library, but leave Lucifer alone
- Norwegian oil minister resigns, succeeded by Center Party leader
- Fortune magazine plans India edition, close to deal with local media company
- Davis Cup: Pavel pulls Romania even with Japan
- Report: China releases pigs from reserves to help stabilize surging pork prices
- EU says Spain may have broken rules on Enel bid for Endesa
- NKorea, Syria hold high-level talks amid suspicions of secret nuclear connection
- China shares dip on profit-taking ahead of a string of IPOs
- UK denies stalling on US bid for information on BAE Systems probe
- Aviva's Thiam resigns to go to Prudential
- Ferguson disappointed at Mourinho's departure from Chelsea
- EU says Spain may have broken rules on Enel bid for Endesa
- Colin Farrell's personal dresser for 'Miami Vice' settles lawsuit over her injuries
- Royal Dutch Shell to expand Texas refinery
- US dollar, gold rise in European morning trading
- CBRC Official: No quota for individual Hong Kong stock investments
- CBRC Official: No quota for individual Hong Kong stock investments
- International Olympic Committee says torch won't go through Taiwan
- International Olympic Committee says torch won't go through Taiwan
- South Korea's Samsung sees profit rise in chip business 2nd half
- South Korea's Samsung sees profit rise in chip business 2nd half
- Fortis details euro13.2 billion share issue to fund ABN Amro acquisition
- Dutch Cabinet to decide whether to hold referendum on EU treaty
- Airbus warns a higher euro could mean an extra euro1 billion of cost cuts
- U.S. toy giant Mattel apologizes to China over worldwide recall of Chinese-made toys
- Avram Grant faces tough introduction as Chelsea manager with visit to Man United
- Peugeot-Citroen teams up with Turkey's Karsan to manufacture car parts
- Hong Kong shares rise to 3rd straight record close
- Hong Kong shares rise to 3rd straight record close
- Davis Cup: Russia 1, Germany 0
- Andreev beats Haas to give Russia 1-0 lead over Germany in Davis Cup semifinals
- Macau casino mogul Stanley Ho buys stolen Chinese relic for US$8.9 million
- U.S. toy giant Mattel apologizes to China over worldwide recall of Chinese-made toys
- Technip wins US$110 million contract in Republic of Congo
- Philippine censors ban short films on human rights violations
- London's FTSE-100 index up 40.8 points at 6469.8 at midday
- Most Asian markets higher; some fall on profit-taking
- Most Asian markets higher; some fall on profit-taking
- UCI, Spanish federation to settle Valverde dispute in sports arbitration court
- International Olympic Committee says torch won't go through Taiwan
- International Olympic Committee says torch won't go through Taiwan
- Northern Rock shares steady at midday; government ponders legislation
- Report: Rescuers find Russian missing from western China canoe expedition
- U.S. commander says Iran supplying 'lethal aid' to Afghan militants
- Russian billionaire Usmanov plans to buy blocking stake in Arsenal
- Lee and Barton escape charges for stealing taxi and crashing it into van
- Keita tests positive for testosterone; no doping cases during athletics world championships
- Asian markets mixed; Hong Kong hits fresh record close, Taiwan at 6-week high
- Asian markets mixed; Hong Kong hits fresh record close, Taiwan at 6-week high
- Russian billionaire Usmanov plans to buy blocking stake in Arsenal
- WPP buys Italian agency for undisclosed sum
- Andreev beats Haas to give Russia 1-0 lead over Germany in Davis Cup semifinals
- Taiwan prosecutors indict vice president, ruling party chairman on graft charges
- Taiwan prosecutors indict vice president, ruling party chairman on graft charges
- French officials clear Air Moorea to fly again after deadly August crash in South Pacific
- Top EU court to rule on German law shielding Volkswagen on Oct. 23
- UCI, Spanish federation to settle Valverde dispute in sports arbitration court
- Lyn director indicted for fraud, false accusations in contract dispute over Chelsea star
- Davis Cup: Austria 1, Brazil, 0
- UN prosecutor urges arrest of Serb fugitives as soon as possible
- Indian shares jump to record high; Reliance Group shares lead
- Indian shares jump to record high; Reliance Group shares lead
- Fortune magazine plans India edition, close to deal with local media company
- Fortune magazine plans India edition, close to deal with local media company
- Davis Cup: Pavel pulls Romania even with Japan
- Dynamo Kiev hires Szabo as new coach after Demyanenko quits
- Pope says fight against terrorism must respect laws, human rights
- Russian billionaire Usmanov plans to buy blocking stake in Arsenal
- Taiwan prosecutors indict vice president, ruling party chairman on graft charges
- Taiwan prosecutors indict vice president, ruling party chairman on graft charges
- Asian markets mixed; Hong Kong, India hit fresh record closes, Taiwan at 6-week high
- Asian markets mixed; Hong Kong, India hit fresh record closes, Taiwan at 6-week high
- Melzer gives Austria 1-0 lead over Brazil in Davis Cup playoffs
- US, EU hope WTO farm talks progress will spur Brazil, India to make concessions
- England plans to turn on the style against Samoa
- Keita tests positive for testosterone; no doping cases during athletics world championships
- EU says Spain may have broken rules on Enel bid for Endesa
- Wenger and Ferguson admit they'll miss their rivalry with Mourinho
- Infineon cuts stake in Qimonda memory maker to 78.6 percent
- Infineon cuts stake in Qimonda memory maker to 78.6 percent
- Davis Cup: Japan 1, Romania, 1
- Davis Cup: Japan 1, Romania, 1
- Stora Enso selling North American paper operations for about $2.1B
- United States and host China face tough tests in World Cup quarterfinals
- Islamists rally as Musharraf begins reshuffle of army's top ranks ahead of re-election bid
- Davis Cup: Britain 1, Croatia 0
- Borders agrees to sell United Kingdom, Ireland subsidiaries
- Singer Says Canceled Show Not His Fault
- Mattel apologizes to China over worldwide recalls of Chinese-made toys
- Oil prices steady below US$82 a barrel, but traders eye storm brewing off Florida
- Lee Greenwood says fans shouldn't blame him for the cancellation of a Denver concert
- Infineon cuts stake in Qimonda memory maker to 78.6 percent
- Gas from first Barents Sea field flows through world's northernmost liquefaction plant
- Aircraft engine maker MTU Aero reiterates '07 outlook, expects euro2.6B sales this year
- Banned Canadian cyclist Jeanson admits using illegal substance while racing
- Stuttgart may give up athletics world final for soccer
- Northern Rock shares steady at midday; government ponders legislation
- Davis Cup: Serbia, 1, Australia, 0
- Indiana man accused of stealing false teeth from acquaintance's mouth charged with robbery
- French president Sarkozy goes head to head with Ireland's Ahern
- Google to file Friday for EU OK to take over ad tracker DoubleClick
- Billionaire Alisher Usmanov says he paid maximum price for Rostropovich collection
- Andy Murray gives Britain 1-0 lead in Davis Cup playoff over Croatia
- U.S. stocks open higher after strong Oracle, Nike earnings
- Foster's 6-under 66 puts him in early lead at British Masters
- Brazil, Venezuela to move forward with oil ventures, natural gas pipeline plan
- Serbia leads Australia 1-0 in Davis Cup playoffs
- China and Germany to step up anti-doping campaign
- U.S. stocks open higher after strong Oracle, Nike earnings
- U.S. Senate committee advances Peru free trade bill
- Athletics throws a US$3 million season's farewell bash
- Investors consider potential bidding wars over London, Nordic exchanges
- Oracle's expansion pays off with another strong quarter; 1Q profit up 25 percent
- Love and war: New Paris exhibit looks at relationships and sex in wartime
- Dolly Parton on the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame: `It's nice to know now we have a home'
- Nike focuses on subsidiaries as 1st-quarter profit rises 51 percent
- Investors consider potential bidding wars over London, Nordic exchanges
- U.S. Democrats fail to pass anti-war legislation despite unpopular conflict in Iraq
- Golovin, Dushevina advance to semifinals of Slovenia Open
- Scotland rests 13 players for game it expects to lose against New Zealand
- Back-up 'Boks bidding to beat Tonga and clinch Group A at the Rugby World Cup
- U.S. Democrats fail to pass anti-war legislation despite unpopular conflict in Iraq
- Congo officials: Ebola suspected in second province
- U.S. stocks rise following strong Oracle, Nike earnings; 'triple witching' adds to volume
- Koubek, Melzer give Austria 2-0 lead over Brazil in Davis Cup playoffs
- McLaren will not appeal record US$100 million fine in spy scandal
- Kosovo students defy school ban on wearing Islamic headscarf
- Serbia leads Australia 1-0 in Davis Cup playoffs
- Text of McLaren statement
- Norway gets women-majority government after oil minister resigns
- Genesco sues to have Finish Line and UBS complete $1.5 billion buyout
- Congo officials: Ebola suspected in second province
- WTO rules in favor of US in rice dispute with Turkey
- U.S. commander says Iran supplying 'lethal aid' to Afghan militants
- Pakistan derides bin Laden, but takes threat seriously
- Crude prices gyrate, but analysts expect U.S. gasoline prices to start rising
- Chilean Supreme Court rules former Peruvian President Fujimori must be extradited
- Jessica Alba, Dane Cook raise $260,000 (euro185,000) for charity with screening of `Good Luck Chuck'
- Evergreen Energy signs on for China coal project
- U.S. dollar, gold fall in European trading
- Borders agrees to sell U.K., Ireland subsidiaries to private equity firm for up to about $40M
- FIFA communications chief resigns because of differences with senior management
- Federer beats Stepanek in Davis Cup, Switzerland leads 1-0 against Czech Republic
- Dutch government decides against holding referendum on EU Reform Treaty
- England plays catch-up with Americans in World Cup quarterfinals
- Mourinho says he's `glad' he left Stamford Bridge
- Euro rises higher as France urges rate cut to bolster euro zone
- Finland to introduce health warnings on alcohol bottles
- Roddick gives United States 1-0 lead over Sweden in Davis Cup semifinals
- Hakuho moves into the lead at Autumn Sumo
- Davenport, Jankovic set up Beijing grudge match
- Inspired Indian team shatter South Africa's dream
- Athletics on show ahead of Olympics
- Surprise package England eye up U.S.
- Landis loses appeal, considering CAS move
- Lions make league history by breaking 900 barrier
- Seahawks soar past Bengals on character
- Australian Stoner races towards a career high
- Mets blow two three-run leads in Miami
- Fiji blast Australia and New Zealand for neglecting rugby in the Pacific
- Jenkin's confidence restored as Wales eye Pacific islanders
- Canton at Holiday Inn East Taipei opens
- Royal Taipei offers lady's package
- LOHAS exposition opening September 28
- Bowmore Scotch whisky introduced here
- AUO restores 'Sidadun Kiln'
- Hong Kong Airlines seals Airbus deal
- Chef Joel Antunes at Landis hotels
- Stella and Paul McCartney close London Fashion Week
- Paris fashionistas embrace the oversized
- Taiex waxes as Moon Festival approaches
- Loonie weakens slightly after matching U.S. dollar
- Dow retreats as giddiness over Fed's rate cut fizzles
- U.S. to investigate Bourse Dubai deal
- SaaS providers could shake up partners, says report by IDC
- Global PC shipments forecast to grow 12% despite turmoil
- Fitch says growth in Asia stable amid global trends
- Philippines to market ecozones in Taiwan
- Acer to go ahead with purchase of French PC maker
- In Brief
- North Korea suffers more heavy rains
- Tribunal accuses Khmer Rouge leader of ordering murder, torture of civilians
- Thousands march in Myanmar as pressure mounts on ruling junta
- Islamists rally against Pakistan leader
- Bishop of Beijing installed with no mention of Pope
- In Brief
- Israel shuts off Palestinian territories for most sacred Jewish day
- 'Massive' aid needed for Africa, Red Cross says
- Thousands of protesters rally for 6 black teens in Louisiana
- U.N., AU differ on Darfur peace force
- Mass funeral held for slain Lebanese lawmaker
- Using first names only feels intimate, but it reflects a fear of real engagement
- Estonia finds itself between occupation and a hard place
- Unfinished victory in Lebanon
- The wrong road in Burma
- Japan's ruling party bets on political blue blood to save it
- British economists eager to pass on lessons from UK credit crunch
- Return to bike transportation is a hard sell in Beijing
- In Brief
- Authorities report mass fish deaths along Pali coast in wake of typhoon
- Number of deaths may increase during festival time, DOH says
- China Airlines airplane found to have 70-cm crack in fuselage
- Pop band F4 promotes Taiwan tourism
- Cabinet urges public to buy local amid PRC safety woes
- Ozawa to conduct 3 concerts, ride high speed train
- Groups appeal for ethnic harmony on global Peace Day
- Cross-strait Mid-Autumn Festival flights begin
- Lu calls for integration of U.N. referendums
- Van accident seen as possible attack
- Matsu officials criticize MND missile site plan
- KMT's Kuo accuses ministers of violating law
- Chile court rules former Peru leader to be extradited
- Airstrikes kill over 70 suspected Taliban in Afghanistan
- Bush, Sarkozy demand stronger sanctions against Iran
- Olympic torch will not come to Taiwan
- Corruption trial awaits Lu, top DPP officials
- Yu offers to quit DPP chairmanship
- Lee beats Krizan to give South Korea 1-0 lead in Davis Cup playoff
- UK denies stalling on US bid for information on BAE probe
- Fiji makes 11 changes against Australia, saves them for Wales
- Google's stock price hits news high as search leader gears up to sell more advertising
- Roddick gives United States 1-0 lead over Sweden in Davis Cup semifinals
- Federer beats Stepanek in Davis Cup, Switzerland leads 1-0 against Czech Republic
- Google files for EU OK to take over ad tracker DoubleClick
- Northern Rock shares steady at midday; government ponders legislation
- Floyd Mayweather comes to Ricky Hatton's hometown to promote big fight
- Stocks rise following strong Oracle, Nike earnings; 'triple witching' adds to volume
- Stora Enso selling North American paper operations for about $2.1B
- European stocks end higher
- Kohlschreiber beats Davydenko to put Germany even with Russia at 1-1 in Davis Cup semifinals
- UCI names Oscar Pereiro 2006 Tour de France winner after Landis verdict
- Samuel Sanchez wins 19th stage of Spanish Vuelta; Denis Menchov keeps overall lead
- Chilean Supreme Court rules former Peruvian President Fujimori must be extradited
- EU approves Yara acquisition of Kemira GrowHow
- Bulgaria's Stoitsov wins 2 gold for clean and jerk and Olympic total
- NFL player Kevin Everett, who suffered spinal-cord injury, begins next rehabilitation phase
- Hantuchova, Kirilenko in semifnals of Sunfeast Open
- Troubled Democratic fundraiser Norman Hsu held without bail in California
- Tim Henman gives Britain 2-0 lead in Davis Cup playoff over Croatia
- Republican US Rep. Jerry Weller will not seek eighth term, spokesman says
- Northern Rock shares rise; government ponders legislation
- Troubled Democratic fundraiser Norman Hsu held without bail in California
- UEFA overturns Gera's suspension
- Kohlschreiber beats Davydenko to put Germany even with Russia at 1-1 in Davis Cup semifinals
- Prosecutors fear court ruling could ban wiretaps on lawmakers in corruption cases
- UEFA overturns Gera's suspension after appeal from Hungarian soccer federation
- World Cup: Scotland rests 13 players for game it expects to lose against New Zealand
- Wenger and Ferguson admit they'll miss their rivalry with Mourinho
- Cardiff chairman Peter Ridsdale offers to quit club after abuse from supporters
- Return of Devil's Bible to Prague draws crowds
- Borders agrees to sell United Kingdom, Ireland subsidiaries
- Russia dominates freestyle events at World Wrestling Championships
- Kohlschreiber beats Davydenko to put Germany even with Russia at 1-1 in Davis Cup semifinals
- Sweden, U.S. split opening singles in Davis Cup semifinals
- Cholera reaches Iraq's southernmost city as fears among Iraqis grow
- Cambodians of post-Khmer Rouge era embrace new cultural revolution _ the blog
- Australia ties Serbia 1-1 in Davis Cup playoffs
- Troubled Democratic fundraiser Norman Hsu held without bail in California
- Panamanian treasures on display in Pennsylvania university museum
- Sweden, United States split opening singles in Davis Cup semifinals
- France 'bankrupt' because of chronic budget deficits, premier says
- Lacko beats Jun to even with South Korea 1-1 in Davis Cup playoff
- Return of Devil's Bible to Prague draws crowds
- Former Ramone Sues Over Song Downloads
- Back after knee surgery Latham wants as much game time as possible
- Davis Cup semifinal matches even at 1-1 after singles
- Bausch & Lomb shareholders support takeover by Warburg Pincus
- Chilean Supreme Court rules former Peruvian President Fujimori must be extradited
- Family, comrades and supporters hold mass funeral for slain Lebanese lawmaker
- Davis Cup: Czech Republic 1, Switzerland 1
- Davis Cup semifinal matches even at 1-1 after singles
- Federer beats Stepanek, Czechs even at 1-1 with Switzerland in Davis Cup playoffs
- Bessonova beats Russians to win all-around in World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships
- Australia ties Serbia 1-1 in Davis Cup playoffs
- World Cup: MacDonald playing 50th test for All Blacks
- Foster, Derksen share lead through two rounds at British Masters
- Canada-U.S. sign tax treaty to increase investment, trade, officials say
- Jankovic, Davenport set for China Open semifinal clash
- Jankovic, Davenport set for China Open semifinal clash
- Royal Dutch Shell to expand Port Arthur refinery
- Golovin, Dushevina advance to semifinals of Slovenia Open
- US, France condemn latest assassination of Lebanese lawmaker
- British vets testing suspected new foot-and-mouth case
- Leave Britney Alone Guy Is New Web Star
- Promising AIDS vaccine fails, and Merck halts its testing
- U.S. paper maker hopes deal will help it compete against Chinese imports
- Gold down
- Crude prices fall on profit-taking, but analysts expect gasoline prices to start rising
- Troubled Democratic fundraiser Norman Hsu held without bail in California
- 1 million Simplicity, Graco Chinese-made baby cribs recalled after 3 children die from entrapment
- KKR, Goldman Sachs pull out of $8B buyout of Harman International
- Dollar drops to new low against euro as France urges rate cut to bolster euro zone
- Singer Pablo Montero pleads not guilty to cocaine possession
- Man Accused of Stealing False Teeth
- U.S. stocks end higher following strong Oracle earnings
- Gunmakers ask court to block New York City lawsuit against firearms industry
- Judge Makes 'Green Eggs and Ham' Ruling
- Police Find Cocaine in Man's Underwear
- Drivers Zoom by Roadside Debris- a Home
- Merck halts testing of AIDS vaccine after it fails; disappointing setback for HIV prevention
- Men Break Into Building Full of Police
- Treasury Secretary reiterates view on importance of strong U.S. dollar
- Leave Britney Alone Guy Is New Web Star
- Iran president joins long list of controversial leaders visiting U.S. to speak at U.N.
- KKR, Goldman Sachs pull out of $8 billion buyout of Harman International
- Mourinho will go to another country for next job and not stay in England
- Google's stock price hits new high as search leader gears up to sell more advertising
- World Cup: France 25, Ireland 3
- Clerc scores two tries to lead France to 25-3 win over Ireland at World Cup
- Royal Dutch Shell to expand Port Arthur refinery
- KKR, Goldman Sachs pull out of $8 billion buyout of Harman International
- Anglican head says no ultimatum for Episcopal Church in split over ordaining gays
- Google's stock price hits new high as search leader gears up to sell more advertising
- U.S. stocks finish higher following strong Oracle earnings
- Fox to offer TV season premieres for free on iTunes
- Commodities prices retreat from recent highs as U.S. dollar edges off all-time low
- Rugby World Cup: Clerc scores twice as France beats Ireland 25-3 to edge closer to quarterfinals
- Troubled Democratic fundraiser Norman Hsu held without bail in California
- Tennessee teen Chris Crocker hopes to find TV stardom after `Leave Britney Alone' video
- Genesco sues to have Finish Line and UBS complete $1.5B buyout
- Iraq: official says 25 people arrested for links to slaying of anti-al-Qaida Sunni leader
- British vets confirm new foot-and-mouth case
- General Motors, UAW talks continue as focus turns away from health care
- Rugby World Cup: Clerc scores twice as France beats Ireland 25-3 to edge closer to quarterfinals
- Thorn in Thatcher's side, Lord Gilmour, 81, dies
- Investment bank CFOs say the worst is behind Wall Street, but investors aren't so sure
- Frankfurt loses chance to top Bundesliga with 0-0 draw against Vfl Bochum
- Puerto Rican doctor in fraud probe now accused in infant death
- Republican U.S. Rep. Jerry Weller will not seek eighth term, spokesman says
- Iran president joins long list of controversial leaders visiting U.S. to speak at U.N.
- Merck halts testing of AIDS vaccine after it fails; disappointing setback for HIV prevention
- Most International Rugby Union Caps
- Colombia takes 2-0 advantage over Venezuela in Davis Cup tennis
- Philbin Loses 'Best Regis' a Fourth Time
- British vets confirm new foot-and-mouth case
- Archbishop of Canterbury says no ultimatum for Episcopal Church in split over ordaining gays
- Families of US contractors to meet with Venezuela's Chavez
- New York to allow illegal immigrants to get drivers' licenses
- Ireland gives up penalties and lineouts to crash 25-3 to France and endanger its World Cup
- Leave Britney Alone Guy Is New Web Star
- Quebec separatist leader says no independence referendum is planned, French politician says
- Philbin Loses 'Best Regis' a Fourth Time
- Probst Parodies Himself in Baseball Spot
- Blogger `exposes' Annoying Quote Abuse
- Former Ramone Sues Over Song Downloads
- Monterey Jazz Festival kicks off celebrations of 50th anniversary
- Alba, Cook Raise $260K for Charity
- Canadian health officials use Facebook to trace woman exposed to rabid bat
- Montero Pleads Not Guilty to Drug Charge
- Rugby World Cup: Clerc scores twice as France beats Ireland 25-3 to edge closer to quarterfinals
- Stanford protests over Rumsfeld appointment at Hoover Institution
- General Motors, UAW talks turn away from health care
- Rice says U.S., France agree on how to deal with Iran's nuclear program
- Merck halts testing of AIDS vaccine after it fails; disappointing setback for HIV prevention
- Marcia Clark Now Reporting on O.J.
- Watson to miss India tour with hamstring injury
- Watson to miss India tour with hamstring injury
- TJX announces settlement of customer class actions in security breach
- Clooney Breaks Rib in Motorcycle Crash
- George Clooney and friend injured in NJ motorcycle accident
- Clooney Breaks Rib in Motorcycle Crash
- Spears Charged in LA Parking Lot Crash
- Judge Makes 'Green Eggs and Ham' Ruling
- Judge Makes 'Green Eggs and Ham' Ruling
- Spears Charged in LA Parking Lot Crash
- US Senate approves $1 billion (euro710 million) to fight street gangs
- Merck halts testing of AIDS vaccine after it fails; disappointing setback for HIV prevention
- Quirky 'Randy and the Mob' creators employ unique Southern strategy
- Dutch government decides against holding referendum on EU Reform Treaty
- Clooney Breaks Rib in Motorcycle Crash
- Microsoft awards CEO Ballmer pay package valued at $1.3 million, says he is underpaid
- Troubled US political fundraiser Norman Hsu held without bail in California
- Chinese lawyer urges US lawmakers to expose human rights abuses in China
- China-Vatican dispute finds respite with installation of new Beijing bishop
- In a familiar rite, Lebanon mourns latest assassinated figure ahead of election
- Iraqi official says 25 arrested for links to slaying of Sunni leader opposed to al-Qaida
- White House deters GOP defections on Iraq thanks to general, Democratic Web site and Gates
- Cholera spreads to Iraq's southernmost city, officials concerned about shortage of chlorine
- Archbishop of Canterbury says no ultimatum for Episcopal Church over ordaining gays
- Clooney Breaks Rib in Motorcycle Crash
- Pakistan derides bin Laden, but takes threat seriously
- Musharraf shuffles generals, pressing on toward disputed re-election
- China condemns Taiwan Olympic torch relay refusal, labels 'vile precedent'
- Spears Charged in LA Parking Lot Crash
- Myanmar protest march by 1,500 rain-soaked monks evokes public sympathy
- George Clooney and friend injured in New Jersey motorcycle accident
- Steve Flesch shoots 7-under 65 to take second-round lead at Turning Stone
- Judge rules that North Carolina medical Board cannot punish doctors involved in executions
- Bonds posts online farewell message to Giants fans, says team letting him go
- Ferguson aims for early United scalp against post-Mourinho Chelsea
- Chelsea introduces Avram Grant as new coach, calling it 'a step forward'
- Try-scorer Clerc stuns Irish again and revives French hopes at World Cup
- Probe under way into whether Blackwater employees sold weapons on Iraqi black market
- Corte Suprema do Chile aprova a extradi
- Gemayel alerta que fracasso na elei
- Spears Charged in LA Parking Lot Crash
- Clooney Breaks Rib in Motorcycle Crash
- Clooney Breaks Rib in Motorcycle Crash
- George Clooney and friend injured in NJ motorcycle accident
- 'God' Gets an Attorney in Lawsuit
- Australia hoping for another Barnes-storming performance against Fiji
- Australia hoping for another Barnes-storming performance against Fiji
- 'God' Gets an Attorney in Lawsuit
- It's a girl for actress Salma Hayek and fiance
- GM, UAW talks continue as focus turns away from health care
- Spears Charged in LA Parking Lot Crash
- Spears charged with misdemeanor counts in Los Angeles parking lot crash
- Spears Charged in LA Parking Lot Crash
- US toy company Mattel apologizes to China over recalls
- US toy company Mattel apologizes to China over recalls
- 'God' Gets an Attorney in Lawsuit
- Families of US contractors to meet with Venezuela's Chavez
- Spears Charged in LA Parking Lot Crash
- US auto workers union head says he wants to speed up GM talks, avoid strike
- U.N. General Assembly votes against Taiwan membership bid
- China issues new rule to deal with large-scale gatherings
- Taiwan's ruling party chairman resigns on graft charges
- Report: Malaysian PM orders probe into video allegedly showing judicial corruption
- Tennessee teen Chris Crocker hopes to find TV stardom after `Leave Britney Alone' video
- Candidates in Japanese PM race wrap up campaigns ahead of Sunday vote
- US man suspected in slaying of wife from Peru gets prison for parole violation
- Philippines suspends controversial cyber projects with China
- US auto workers union head says he wants to speed up GM talks, avoid strike
- SKorean president may watch North Korean propaganda show during summit trip
- Policy platforms of candidates in race to be next Japanese prime minister
- World Cup: Scotland's timing off with All Blacks looming
- Democratic US presidential campaign rivals step up criticism of Hillary Clinton
- Wiebe, Boonchu share 1st-round lead at SAS Championship
- Governor of US state bans parole for all violent offenders pending reforms
- Thousands of Japanese elderly abused by relatives at home: survey
- Probe under way into whether Blackwater employees sold weapons on Iraqi black market
- Points leader Johnson takes pole at Dover
- Injured Oleg Maskaev pulls out of heavyweight title bout with Samuel Peter
- Analysis: White House deters Republican defections on Iraq
- U.S. auto workers, GM said to be near agreement on health care as contract talks continue
- Salmon, Priddy lead United States to NORCECA championship
- Jazz F Andrei Kirilenko still wants to be traded away from Utah
- Mariners' reliever Jorge Campillo suspended 4 games, manager John McLaren suspended for 1
- Philippines suspends controversial cyber projects with China
- Landis attorney Maurice Suh: If cyclist couldn't win his doping case, nobody can
- Josh Beckett wins 20th, stops Red Sox slide with 8-1 win over Devil Rays
- Pakistan toxic liquor deaths jump to 40 after 13 more die
- Aramis Ramirez hits pair of 3-run homers to lead Cubs to 13-8
- Candidates in Japanese PM race wrap up campaigns ahead of Sunday vote
- Spain's Pedrosa takes pole position for Grand Prix of Japan
- Report: Malaysian diplomat apologizes for mistaking Iraqi pickles as anthrax
- Former Khmer Rouge leader demands new toilet, mattress and better prison food
- Chinese team says Swedish coach's nurturing style secret behind success
- Witnesses say 10,000 Myanmar monks march in Mandalay
- Spain's Pedrosa takes pole position for Grand Prix of Japan
- Peaceful tactics by Myanmar monks catch military junta off guard
- Al Gore: Climate change policy should decide Australian election outcome
- Hakuho moves closer to title at Autumn Sumo
- Geelong, Port Adelaide in Australian Rules grand final
- Candidates in Japanese PM race wrap up campaigns ahead of Sunday vote
- UK Treasury wants new guarantee for bank depositors' savings
- NKorea's No. 2 leader meets with Syrian delegation
- 10,000 monks march in the Myanmar city of Mandalay, say witnesses
- British Prime Minister Gordon Brown chairs emergency meeting on foot-and-mouth disease
- China issues strict new rules for TV talent shows; analyst says it's 'killing the format'
- Syrian president grants amnesty for some crimes, excluding political prisoners
- Australia to make no special plans to stop Brazil's Marta
- Police lift barricades to allow monks to march past detained Myanmar opposition leaders home
- Former Cub Zuleta hits for the cycle in Japan
- Tony Award-winning actress Alice Ghostley, known for TV's 'Bewitched,' dies at 81
- Monk claims detained Myanmar opposition leader greeted monks as they marched past her home
- Zimbabwe villagers suffering meat shortage tried to kill giraffe to eat
- Police open street to let monks march past detained Myanmar opposition leader's home
- Pakistani PM says Musharraf's re-election as president would strengthen democracy
- Report: Bank of England lent 3 billion pounds to Northern Rock
- Actress Alice Ghostley Dies at 81
- UN begins anti-polio vaccinations in Afghanistan's war zones after safe passage
- Monk says detained Myanmar opposition leader Suu Kyi looks 'fit and well'
- Defending champion Germany beats North Korea 3-0 to advance to semifinals
- George Clooney Hurt in Motorcycle Crash
- Reports: Latvia's parliament speaker resigns after prosecutors open false testimony case
- Former Cub Zuleta hits for the cycle in Japan
- British Prime Minister Gordon Brown leads emergency meeting on foot-and-mouth disease
- Cagliari coach Giampaolo extends contract until 2010
- Jankovic downs Davenport to set up Beijing final against Szavay
- GM and UAW said to be close to agreement on historic deal on health care
- Candidates in Japanese PM race wrap up campaigns ahead of Sunday vote
- Davis Cup: South Korea wins doubles to lead 2-1 over Slovakia in playoff
- UN conducts anti-polio vaccinations in Afghanistan's war zones after safe passage
- Protesting monks greeted by Myanmar's detained democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi
- Iraqi investigation into Blackwater to probe other incidents involving U.S. security firm
- Romney challenges Republicans to put 'house in order'; others take on Democrats
- World Cup: South Africa beats Tonga 30-25
- Hawaii Superferry cancels plans to resume service to Kauai on Wednesday, cites safety concerns
- Powell fast, but misses out on world record
- South Africa reaches quarterfinal after beating Tonga 30-25
- Greek prime minister pledges to step up reconstruction in fire-hit areas
- U.S. and Germany cruise past England, North Korea to reach semis
- Germany is within one match of first Davis Cup final in 14 years after winning doubles
- Top U.S. diplomat: Iran gas not crucial to feed European markets
- Diego extends contract with Werder Bremen
- Iraqi investigation into Blackwater to probe other incidents involving U.S. security firm
- Japan's ruling party eyes moderate elder after nationalist PM triggers political disaster
- Katharina Wagner teams up with conductor Thielemann in bid for Bayreuth leadership
- Alaska state government abandons Ketchikan bridge project, dubbed `bridge to nowhere'
- UK Treasury wants new guarantee for bank depositors' savings
- Southern California investors sue Democratic fundraiser Norman Hsu
- Protesting monks greeted by Myanmar's detained democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi
- Japan's ruling party eyes moderate elder after nationalist PM triggers political disaster
- Most International Rugby Union Caps
- 4 more Ebola cases confirmed in Congo
- United States defeats England 3-0 to reach World Cup semifinals
- Pakistan reaches Twenty20 final after defeating New Zealand
- Rugby World Cup: South Africa beats Tonga 30-25 in thrilling match to clinch top spot in Group A
- Sanchez wins penultimate Spanish Vuelta stage; Menchov set to take second title
- U.S. and Germany cruise past England, North Korea to reach semis
- Tim Henman wins doubles in final match to lead Britain into Davis Cup World Group
- Davis Cup: Czech Republic wins doubles to lead Switzerland 2-1 in playoffs
- World Cup: England 44, Samoa 22
- Jankovic downs Davenport to set up Beijing final against Szavay
- Wilkinson kicks 24 points as England beats Samoa 44-22
- Powell fast, but misses out on world record
- In Brief
- Censors ban short-film series on violations of human rights
- Ban imposed in schools on PRC products
- Court grants permission for trial of Imelda Marcos to be expedited
- Estrada holds out for unconditional pardon
- Arroyo suspends deal with PRC for broadband project
- Safeguard foreign workers' rights
- Sudden unexplained nocturnal death
- The heart of a true Pinoy
- Honoring Taiwan's migrants
- Itinerant moms discover road to healing
- The warmth of Mama Sita
- Pinoy's beloved 'manong' bids Taiwan adieu
- Germany shatters Korean hopes to make World Cup semifinals
- France dreams anew of Cup glory
- Swedes and Americans level 1-1 in Davis Cup
- Doubts raised over Grant's credentials
- Chan ousted in Sunfeast quarterfinals
- Taiwan's Wang loses shot at 20-victory season
- Zimbabwe villagers try to kill giraffe 'for the pot'
- South Africa 'disappointed' by halt of HIV vaccine trials
- Fear grips illegals hunted and tracked across France
- White House hopefuls court gun lobby
- PRC hits back at hacking charges
- Candidates in Japan election wrap up campaigns
- Senator Hillary Clinton's health insurance proposal is no cure-all
- Despite obstacles, American dream still inspires
- Bush needs to deal with Iraqi refugee crisis
- Scientists still mystified by stuff of universe
- Castro's trademark cap becomes 'must have' fashion item in Cuba
- Hunting for al-Qaida in the dead of night
- Arctic boom town gets all lit up over gas development
- In Brief
- NCCU to begin exchanges with Delhi university
- Taiwan High Speed Rail launches 24-hour Internet booking system
- Taipei Railway Station to be made model of solar power generation
- Majority of Americans support Taiwan's U.N. bid, poll shows
- Lawmakers urge Chen to take over from Yu
- Hsieh vows to grant amnesty to special allowance targets
- Ma raises question of standards used in probes of funds
- Thousands of monks march against Myanmar junta
- Fujimori heads to Peru to face trial
- Iran and Israel trade barbs over nuclear capabilities
- Yu steps down as DPP chair after indictment
- U.N. decides to exclude Taiwan bid from agenda
- Germany within one match of first Davis Cup final in 14 years after winning doubles
- GM, UAW resume talks, said to be close to health care agreement
- Davis Cup: Serbia, 2, Australia, 1
- Australia hoping for another Barnes-storming performance against Fiji
- Storm brews off Bangladesh coast, 97 fishermen feared drowned
- Serbia wins doubles, leads Australia 2-1 in Davis Cup playoffs
- Davis Cup: Sweden 1, United States 2
- World Cup: All Blacks think Scotland 'B' could be better than Scotland 'A'
- Adebayor scores hat trick to lead Arsenal to 5-0 win over Derby; Liverpool draws 0-0
- Belarusian Andrei Rybakou breaks world record at world weightlifting championships
- United States wins doubles to take 2-1 lead over Sweden in Davis Cup semifinals
- Davis Cup: Czech Republic wins doubles to lead Switzerland 2-1 in playoffs
- United States wins doubles to take 2-1 lead over Sweden in Davis Cup semifinals
- Sakamoto, Yoshida win gold medals in women's freestyle at World Wrestling Championships
- White calls on senior substitutes to rescue South Africa from Tongan assault
- Tim Henman wins doubles in final match to lead Britain into Davis Cup World Group
- Jonny Wilkinson kicks 24 points as England beats Samoa
- Inverness Caledonian Thistle beats Hearts 2-1 for first win of Scottish Premier League season
- Berlin takes lead, but Bremen and Stuttgart steal show
- Walesa to found opposition group if Polish governing party wins election
- Democratic candidates are packing specifics into some proposals while Republicans keep powder dry
- United States, Germany take 2-1 leads in Davis Cup semifinals
- Saturday's German Summaries
- Serbia wins doubles, leads Australia 2-1 in Davis Cup playoffs
- Sanchez wins penultimate Spanish Vuelta stage; Menchov set to take second title
- Bundesliga Leading Scorers
- Auxerre beats Marseille 2-0 in French league
- Kirilenko to meet first-time finalist Koryttseva in title contest
- Kirilenko to meet first-time finalist Koryttseva in title contest
- Judge rules Massachusetts museum may show unfinished exhibit by Swiss artist
- Report: Van Gogh's 'The Fields' to be sold in November
- Srebotnik beats Dulko to advance to Slovenia Open final
- United States wins doubles to take 2-1 lead over Sweden in Davis Cup semifinals
- George Clooney Hurt in Motorcycle Crash
- Comedian Rodney Dangerfield's widow sues over film footage
- Udinese beats Reggina 2-0 in the Serie A, Di Natale scores both goals
- French World Cup hopes back on track after Ireland win
- Powell wins 100 race at World Athletics final, but misses out on world record
- Brazil Supreme Court orders military to produce remains of slain guerrillas, open secret files
- Sanchez wins penultimate Spanish Vuelta stage; Menchov set to take second title
- Noel Gallagher becomes father for 2nd time
- Wilkinson back on target in World Cup return
- Adebayor scores hat trick to lead Arsenal to 5-0 win over Derby; Liverpool draws 0-0
- South Africa first into last 8; returning Wilkinson is England hero
- English Soccer Capsules
- Meeting of monks and democracy icon Suu Kyi rachets up pressure on Myanmar junta
- Christian right returns to grassroots to reverse political fortunes
- Foster leads British Masters by 2 strokes, despite double bogey on last hole
- English Soccer Summaries
- Nobel laureate Suu Kyi back in focus as anti-government protests in Myanmar grow
- Nobel laureate Suu Kyi back in focus as anti-government protests in Myanmar grow
- Top-seeded Golovin, Srebotnik advance to Slovenia Open final
- Smokey Robinson honored by United Negro College Fund
- Police arrest Pakistan opposition leaders as PM backs Musharraf re-election
- Police arrest Pakistan opposition leaders as PM backs Musharraf re-election
- Bluetongue detected for 1st time in Britain
- Dangerfield's Widow Sues Over Film
- Recreativo Huelva rallies for 2-1 win over Espanyol and first win of season
- For colleges, whom to give a platform is an agonizing call
- Iraqi PM pledges to offer security for expanded UN presence in Iraq
- Former Harvard president Summers disinvited from talk to avoid controversy
- India, Pakistan advance to Twenty20 final after beating Australia, New Zealand
- O.J. Plan Quickly Unraveled
- World Cup: Argentina beats Namibia 63-3
- World Cup: Argentina records largest tournament win with 63-3 victory over Namibia
- Parma holds AC Milan to 1-1 draw in Serie A; Udinese beats Reggina 2-0
- Bluetongue detected for 1st time in Britain
- Police arrest Pakistan opposition leaders as PM backs Musharraf re-election
- Hadji scores twice to help Nancy beat Lorient 2-0 in French league
- Italian Soccer Summaries
- French World Cup hopes back on track after Ireland win
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Italian Soccer Summaries
- Pumas beat Namibia 63-3, firm as favorite to top Group D
- United States, Germany take 2-1 leads in Davis Cup semifinals
- Hadji scores twice to help Nancy beat Lorient 2-0 in French league
- Russia wins team all-around, takes 6th gold at rhythmic gymnastics worlds
- South Africa first into last 8; returning Wilkinson is England hero
- Parma holds AC Milan to 1-1 draw in Serie A; Udinese beats Reggina 2-0
- Bluetongue detected for 1st time in Britain
- 'Eater X' Wins Burrito-Eating Contest
- New Yorker takes burrito-eating title by wolfing down more than 10 burritos in Maine
- Willem Dafoe Returns to Native Wis.
- Report: Sotheby's to Sell Van Gogh Work
- George Clooney Hurt in Motorcycle Crash
- Actor Willem Dafoe returns to home state of Wisconsin, reminded of importance of old ties
- Pumas beat Namibia 63-3, firm as favorite to top Group D
- Messi scores twice Recreativo Huelva rallies for 2-1 win over Espanyol and first win of season
- Flesch shoots 5-under 67, takes 3-shot lead at Turning Stone
- Wiebe sets 2-round record at SAS Championship to hold 1-stroke lead
- O.J. Vegas Caper Quickly Unraveled
- Minist
- Wiebe sets 2-round record at SAS Championship to hold 1-stroke lead
- Cabrera gives Yankees 12-11 victory over Toronto
- Police arrest Pakistan opposition leaders as PM backs Musharraf re-election
- Police arrest Pakistan opposition leaders as PM backs Musharraf re-election
- Australian man completes 10,000-kilometer horseback trip from Mongolia to Hungary
- UN conducts anti-polio vaccinations in Afghanistan's war zones after safe passage
- GM, US auto workers resume talks, said to be close to health care agreement
- Meeting of monks and democracy icon Suu Kyi rachets up pressure on Myanmar junta
- Nobel laureate Suu Kyi back in focus as anti-government protests in Myanmar grow
- Brown leads first party rally as leader in bullish mood
- Global warming's rising seas projected to overtake unique U.S. coastal spots in 100 years
- Primary choices for fending off rising seas: Flee, build dikes, or raise buildings
- Minist
- Bluetongue detected for 1st time in Britain
- Tightrope walker looks to Niagara Falls
- Japan's ruling party eyes moderate elder after nationalist PM triggers political disaster
- From homemade to Gucci: Booming Vietnam's nouveaux riches indulge a taste for luxury
- Japan's ruling party eyes moderate elder after nationalist PM triggers political disaster
- Sheriff: Exams show 2 dogs buried at rapper DMX's home had serious wounds
- Japan's ruling party bets on dour political blue blood to save it
- Japan's ruling party bets on dour political blue blood to save it
- Warrior-at-heart, Hugo Chavez views presidency as epic struggle _ against poverty, the U.S.
- Black and white fades to gray in the home of the Jena 6
- FBI probing Web site with supposed addresses of black teens arrested after school fight
- Policy platforms of candidates in race to be next Japanese prime minister
- Policy platforms of candidates in race to be next Japanese prime minister
- Democratic candidates pack specifics into some proposals early in presidential campaign
- Christian right returns to grassroots to reverse political fortunes
- GM, UAW resume talks, said to be close to health care agreement
- From homemade to Gucci: Booming Vietnam's nouveaux riches indulge a taste for luxury
- Report: Malaysia's biggest city eyes fee to ease traffic
- Leading Republicans candidates seek support from Michigan activists
- Kenyans sweep men's marathon, Japanese runner takes women's division
- Kenyans sweep men's marathon, Japanese runner takes women's division
- U.N. to open regional "support office" in Baghdad, but still concerned about security
- GM, UAW resume talks, said to be close to health care agreement
- Japan's ruling party eyes moderate elder to succeed nationalist Abe
- Japan's ruling party eyes moderate elder to succeed nationalist Abe
- Red Sox down Devil Rays to reach playoffs
- Myanmar's state media ignores mass protests
- Japan's ruling party eyes moderate elder to succeed nationalist Abe
- Japan's ruling party eyes moderate elder to succeed nationalist Abe
- Migrant workers in limbo at Kuala Lumpur airport waiting for employers to collect them
- Finland's Kallio wins 250cc race at Grand Prix of Japan
- Finland's Kallio wins 250cc race at Grand Prix of Japan
- Syracuse shocks No. 18 Louisville 38-35
- Japan's ruling party eyes moderate elder to succeed nationalist Abe
- Japan's ruling party eyes moderate elder to succeed nationalist Abe
- Soriano homers twice and Cubs beat Pirates 9-5
- Crew rally past Toronto FC 2-1
- George Clooney Hurt in Motorcycle Crash
- Challenging, invitational event lures elite hunters to US state Wyoming
- At age 76, the other Nelson, Willie's older sister Bobbie, steps into the limelight
- GM, UAW resume talks, said to be close to health care agreement
- UN plans to open new Baghdad office to encourage cooperation between Iraq, neighbors
- Moderate wins Japan ruling party vote, assured of becoming next prime minister
- Moderate wins Japan ruling party vote, assured of becoming next prime minister
- Australian Stoner captures MotoGP world championship at Grand Prix of Japan
- Australian Stoner captures MotoGP world championship at Grand Prix of Japan
- Moderate wins Japan ruling party vote, assured of becoming next prime minister
- Moderate wins Japan ruling party vote, assured of becoming next prime minister
- Australian Stoner captures MotoGP world championship at Grand Prix of Japan
- Australian Stoner captures MotoGP world championship at Grand Prix of Japan
- Australian Stoner captures MotoGP world championship at Grand Prix of Japan
- Japan's ruling party bets on dour political blue blood to save it
- Japan's ruling party bets on dour political blue blood to save it
- Moderate wins Japan ruling party vote, assured of becoming next prime minister
- Moderate wins Japan ruling party vote, assured of becoming next prime minister
- Junta beefs up security around Suu Kyi's compound to prevent further protests
- Sarkozy in New York: A Bush ally with a French accent who could shake up UN
- Kevin Costner's band holds free concert in Santa Fe during filming of upcoming movie
- Reports: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing denies bid for Inter Milan
- Reports: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing denies bid for Inter Milan
- Report: Indian film director Karan Johar says that he hates aging
- Manly, Melbourne to meet in Australia's National Rugby League grand final
- Manly, Melbourne to meet in Australia's National Rugby League grand final
- Monks in Myanmar launch largest demo yet in Yangon; security tightened around Suu Kyi
- Australian Stoner captures MotoGP world championship at Grand Prix of Japan
- Australian Stoner captures MotoGP world championship at Grand Prix of Japan
- Witnesses say 3,000 Myanmar monks protest in Myanmar's biggest city
- Witnesses say 5,000 monks protest in Myanmar's biggest city
- Moderate wins Japan ruling party vote, assured of becoming next prime minister
- Moderate wins Japan ruling party vote, assured of becoming next prime minister
- Hakuho wins title at Autumn Sumo
- Hakuho wins title at Autumn Sumo
- China intensifies inspections of US cattle hide imports after insects found in shipment
- Monks in Myanmar launch largest demo yet in Yangon; security tightened around Suu Kyi
- Ahmadinejad says leaves for New York to attend U.N. General Assembly amid high tensions
- Brown leads first party rally as leader in bullish mood
- Patrick makes fast impression, scores winner for Sydney FC
- Patrick makes fast impression, scores winner for Sydney FC
- World-renowned mime legend Marcel Marceau dies at 84
- Ahmadinejad leaves for New York to attend U.N. General Assembly amid high tensions
- Energie Cottbus fires coach Petrik Sander after poor Bundesliga start
- Sri Lanka's top defense official urges Tamil rebels to return to peace talks, news report says
- Outline of policies promised by Japan's next leader
- Outline of policies promised by Japan's next leader
- ASEAN leader appeals for restraint amid Myanmar's growing anti-government protests
- World-renowned mime legend Marcel Marceau dies at 84
- UK conducts more tests after Bluetongue detected for 1st time in Britain
- Politician: Musharraf `desperate,' wants to crush opposition before seeking another term
- Second Thai minister resigns after disclosure of shares in a public company
- 20,000 march in Myanmar against military junta; security tightened around Suu Kyi
- Davis Cup: Austria 4, Brazil, 0
- Philippine president has agreed talks on a possible pardon for jailed rival Estrada
- Philippine president has agreed talks on a possible pardon for jailed rival Estrada
- Melzer extends Austria's lead over Brazil to 4-0 in Davis Cup playoffs
- Brown leads first party rally as leader in bullish mood
- ASEAN leader appeals for restraint amid Myanmar's growing anti-government protests
- ASEAN leader appeals for restraint amid Myanmar's growing anti-government protests
- Hewitt sidelined with virus infection against Serbia in Davis Cup playoffs
- Ahmadinejad leaves for New York to attend U.N. General Assembly amid high tensions
- Stuttgart gives coach Armin Veh one-year contract extension until 2009
- UK conducts more tests after Bluetongue detected for 1st time in Britain
- Nepal's prime minister says crucial vote will be held on schedule in November
- Nepal's prime minister says crucial vote will be held on schedule in November
- Samoa looks to beat United States then build for future after disappointing World Cup
- UK conducts more tests after Bluetongue detected for 1st time in Britain
- Davis Cup: Russia 2, Germany 2
- Davis Cup: Japan 2, Romania, 3
- Davis Cup: Japan 2, Romania, 3
- Youzhny evens Davis Cup semifinal 2-2 with win over Germany's Petzschner
- World-renowned mime legend Marcel Marceau dies at 84
- Malaysia's Mahathir on respirator after surgery to clean bypass wound infection
- England's must improve touch kicking against Tonga
- Davis Cup: Romania rallies to beat Japan
- Davis Cup: Romania rallies to beat Japan
- Bai rushes back to lead Fiji following birth of his son
- Ang Lee has low expectations for new spy thriller 'Lust, Caution' in the US market
- Bjorkman replaces Johansson for Sweden in reverse singles in Davis Cup semifinal
- UK conducts more tests after Bluetongue detected for 1st time in Britain
- Davis Cup: Austria 4, Brazil, 1
- Four Tamil Tiger rebels killed, as Sri Lankan military urges return to peace talks
- Youzhny evens Davis Cup semifinal 2-2 with win over Germany's Petzschner
- Austria beats Brazil 4-1 in Davis Cup playoffs after splitting reverse singles
- Youzhny evens Davis Cup semifinal 2-2 with win over Germany's Petzschner
- Moderate wins Japan ruling party vote, assured of becoming next prime minister
- Moderate wins Japan ruling party vote, assured of becoming next prime minister
- Sanya Richards wins 400 by big margin at World Athletics Final
- Davis Cup: Czech Republic 2, Switzerland 2
- Report: Abramovich to take control of Chelsea's tactics following Mourinho's exit
- Davis Cup: Slovakia 1, South Korea 3
- Davis Cup: Britain 4, Croatia 1
- Nadal, nursing knee injuries, takes himself out of Thai Open
- Nadal, nursing knee injuries, takes himself out of Thai Open
- Federer beats Berdych to level Davis Cup playoff for Switzerland against Czech Republic
- Brazil beats Australia 3-2 to set up semifinal with United States
- Glazers have no plans to sell Manchester United, club insists
- Davis Cup: South Korea beats Slovakia in playoff, advances to World Group
- Davis Cup: Serbia, 3, Australia, 1
- Davis Cup: Sweden 1, United States 3
- Australia 55, Fiji 12
- Britain completes 4-1 win over Croatia in a Davis Cup World Group playoff
- World Cup: Australia 55, Fiji 12
- World Cup: Australia 55, Fiji 12
- Roddick clinches spot in Davis Cup for United States
- Kirilenko wins Sunfeast Open title
- Kirilenko wins Sunfeast Open title
- Protesters prepare for visit by Iranian President Ahmadinejad
- Christian evangelicals disturbed by Israel rabbis' call to Jews to shun holiday event
- Wallabies top Group B with 55-12 win over Fiji
- Report: Cruise holds minute of silence for German anti-Hitler heroes at key Berlin site
- Roddick win puts United States in to Davis Cup final
- Presidents, premiers, Schwarzenegger and Gore to convene at U.N. climate summit
- Federer beats Berdych to level Davis Cup playoff for Switzerland against Czech Republic
- Roddick clinches spot in Davis Cup final for United States
- GM, UAW said to move closer to deal on health care trust
- Cruise Commemorates Anti-Hitler Heroes
- Norway, Brazil complete semifinal field in women's World Cup
- Independent voters tilt toward Democrats, posing a 2008 problem for Republicans
- Suarez goals help Ajax beat AZ Alkmaar 3-2 in Dutch league
- Norway eliminates host China 1-0 to advance to World Cup semifinals
- Canada calls up new back row against Japan
- Davis Cup: Russia 3, Germany 2
- Serbia ousts Australia from Davis Cup World Group as Djokovic beats Guccione
- Youzhny, Andreev win as Russia rallies to beat Germany 3-2 in Davis Cup semifinals
- Michael Owen limps out of second straight Newcastle match with injury
- Brazil beats Australia 3-2 to set up semifinal with United States
- Brazil's World Cup veteran Casagrande hospitalized after car accident
- Roddick win puts United States in to Davis Cup final against Russia
- Davis Cup: Sweden 1, United States 4
- Jankovic upset in China Open final
- Jankovic upset in China Open final
- Iaquinta scores late equalizer to help Juventus draw with AS Roma 2-2 in Serie A
- Kirilenko wins Sunfeast Open title
- Kirilenko wins Sunfeast Open title
- Jankovic upset in China Open final
- Menchov captures second Spanish Vuelta title, Bennati wins final stage
- Russia wins group apparatus finals, sweeps 8 golds at rhythmic worlds
- Davis Cup: South Korea beats Slovakia in playoff, advances to World Group
- Italian Soccer Summaries
- Most International Rugby Union Caps
- Britain's Treasury chief: lessons to learn from Northern Rock bailout
- Taiwan doubles duo rocks China Open
- Lu grabs Tour event on his home course
- Lee powers South Korea back into World Group
- Norway subdues China in women's World Cup
- Roddick clinches spot for U.S. in Davis Cup final against Russia
- Tonga ready for England and 偗ight to the death'
- Wallabies clinch group with listless win
- Sidelines
- Archrivals look for redemption
- Aussie Stoner completes meteoric rise to stardom
- Young guns' drive has Arsenal's Wenger purring
- U.S. skin expert provides simple guidelines on cosmetic cleanup
- Mime legend Marcel Marceau dies, says radio
- Health Briefs
- Man completes 10,000-kilometer horseback trip
- Tips aim to ease pregnancy sleeping woes
- Scientists explore medical benefits of drinking tea
- "K" Line introduces new cranes
- Shippers concerned over cost of rising port security
- NYK improves device for removing PM from marine engine
- TSA sees healthy cargo growth to continue
- China's ZTE confident on telecoms deal investigation
- Indians sharply divided over South Korean plans for steel plant
- Carlsberg seeking approval to buy India brewer
- Regent's hotelier unveils apprenticeship program
- Media say Kudrin could be axed
- Minsk slams Russia gas price hike plan
- UK treasury wants guarantee for bank depositors' savings
- In Brief
- Report says Roh to walk across Korean border
- Over 100 missing in storm in Bangladesh, officials say
- Philippine president to pardon ex-leader Estrada, legal advisor says
- Taliban behead 2 ex-policemen for allegedly spying for U.S.
- Nepal leader says elections unchanged by rebel demands
- Musharraf 'desperate' to crush opposition, official says
- Fresh crisis brews over India-U.S. nuclear deal
- In Brief
- Merkel to receive Dalai Lama despite complaints from China
- Italian troops reported missing
- UK's Gordon Brown fails to quash election rumors
- Israel agrees to free 90 Palestinian prisoners
- Madagascans hold polls for parliament
- Ahmadinejad leaves for New York amid tensions
- Fed rate cut is blessing and curse for PRC
- Judiciary must end political role
- Zimbabwe election agreement condemns opposition to defeat
- Booming Vietnam's new rich indulge taste for luxury
- Black and white fades to gray in home town of 'Jena 6'
- EU welcomes foreign investments
- Taiwan Design Exposition to open
- Holiday at Leofoo Village Theme Park
- Miaoli beckons to holidaymakers
- Sunworld presents nonpareil XO. sauce
- Ambassador Taipei offers discount
- Monkfish Feast at Evergreen Taipei
- MND budgets over NT$463 million for renewal of toxic gas filters
- Travelers should be on guard against dengue fever, says DOH
- Army stepping up efforts to clean up 15 minefields
- Officials consider new regulations to restrain cyclists
- Chen calls for balanced development
- President to visit Marshall Islands
- Vague laws, politics behind graft scandals, experts say
- Weng probe nearly finished, prosecutors announce
- MAC to hold seminar ahead of CPC congress
- EPA mulls restricting polystyrene cup use
- Koo says Yu should finish tenure as DPP chief
- Two die at Sun Moon Lake swim event
- Lu denies embezzling special allowance funds
- Fukuda wins Japan's ruling party vote
- Israel dispatches fighter jets to Syria, officials say
- Tens of thousands march against Myanmar junta; security tightened around Suu Kyi
- Two investigation agents detained for spying for China
- DPP to settle leadership reshuffle before end of September: presidential aide
- Yu vows to quit after DPP national congress
- DPP lawmakers divided on timing of Yu's resignation
- Menchov captures second Spanish Vuelta title, Bennati wins final stage
- Brown leads first party rally as leader, buoyed by poll ratings
- Wallabies top Group B with 55-12 win over Fiji
- UK conducts more tests after bluetongue detected for 1st time in Britain
- Robles runs fast time in 110 hurdles, Sanya Richards wins 400 at World Athletics Final
- Roddick clinches spot in Davis Cup final for United States
- Iaquinta scores late equalizer to help Juventus draw with AS Roma 2-2 in Serie A
- Myanmar police turn back monks trying to march to democracy leader Suu Kyi's house
- Menchov captures second Spanish Vuelta title, Bennati wins final stage
- Rangers takes Scottish Premier League lead with victory after Celtic loses at Hibernian
- Famed French Mime Marcel Marceau Dies
- High-level meeting on Afghanistan brings key nations together to promote peace and security
- Icho wins fifth straight gold medal in women's freestyle at World Wrestling Championships
- World Cup: New Zealand 40, Scotland 0
- Westwood wins British Masters by five after a 65
- Former Brazilian soccer star Casagrande hospitalized after car crash
- Youzhny, Andreev win as Russia rallies to beat Germany 3-2 in Davis Cup semifinals
- Davis Cup: Czech Republic beats Switzerland 3-2
- Davis Cup: Czech Republic 3, Switzerland 2
- Wales watching: Fiji aiming further ahead than Australia
- Man United takes second place in Premier League, Chelsea loses first match without Mourinho
- Independent voters tilt toward Democrats, posing a problem for Republicans next year
- British official set up new foot-and-mouth control zone
- Davis Cup: Serbia, 4, Australia, 1
- Hemingway's Last Home Receives Makeover
- Roddick win puts United States in to Davis Cup final against Russia
- World Cup: All Blacks cruise past Scotland 40-0
- British official set up new foot-and-mouth control zone
- Czech Republic beats Switzerland 3-2, advance to World Group
- Analysis: President Bush clearly is an unwelcome on Republican presidential campaign trail
- Goals by Toni and Klose help lead Bayern Munich back into first place
- Top-seeded Golovin wins Slovenia Open
- Man United takes second place in Premier League, Chelsea loses first match without Mourinho
- Westwood wins British Masters by five after a 65
- Serbia ousts Australia from Davis Cup World Group as Djokovic beats Guccione
- Davis Cup: Czech Republic 3, Switzerland 2
- Roddick win puts United States in to Davis Cup final against Russia
- Iaquinta scores late equalizer to help Juventus draw with AS Roma 2-2 in Serie A
- Bordeaux beats Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in French league
- Czech Republic beats Switzerland 3-2, saves place in World Group
- Buddhist nuns enter fray as battle lines harden in Myanmar protests
- British officials investigate possible new foot-and-mouth case
- Canada calls up new back row against Japan
- Samoa center Brian Lima cited for dangerous tackle on Jonny Wilkinson
- Fans jeer lack of action as Australia, New Zealand cruise into last eight
- As Iranian President Ahmadinejad heads for NYC, protesters head for Columbia
- British officials investigate possible new foot-and-mouth case
- Iaquinta scores late equalizer to help Juventus draw with AS Roma 2-2 in Serie A
- Valencia beats Real Betis 2-1 in Spanish league
- Hillary Clinton insists she's learned from past in promoting new universal health care plan
- Avram Grant gets tough introduction to Premier League with 2-0 loss at Man United
- EU bank president Jean-Claude Trichet says France No. 1 spender in Europe
- Roddick win puts United States in to Davis Cup final against Russia
- Fans jeer lack of action as Australia, New Zealand cruise into last eight
- Death toll from tornado that wiped out Kansas town in May climbs to 12 with man's death
- As Iranian President Ahmadinejad heads for NYC, protesters head for Columbia
- Horna lifts Peru over Belarus in Davis Cup playoffs
- World Cup: All Blacks cruise past Scotland 40-0
- Iraq's Sunni vice president says time "not ripe" for return to government
- Looking for a spark, developing-world laptop project to let donors buy 2, keep 1
- Avram Grant gets tough introduction to Premier League with 2-0 loss at Man United
- Deposed Ivoirian leader holds mass rally
- Afghan supporters and neighbors pledge to support peace in the face of escalating violence
- Nigerian archbishop, foe of Episcopal gay clergy, preaches obedience
- Ahmadinejad denies Iran is building bomb as he travels to New York for U.N. General Assembly
- Iaquinta scores late equalizer to help Juventus draw with AS Roma 2-2 in Serie A
- Olympiakos trounces OFI 6-2 in Greek league
- World Cup: All Blacks glad Scots provided workout before playoffs
- Indians clinch first AL Central title since 2001
- Bordeaux beats Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in French league, Lyon held 1-1 by Lille
- 'Resident Evil' Rules Weekend Box Office
- Brazil's World Cup veteran Casagrande hospitalized after car accident
- Real Madrid rallies for 1-1 draw at Valladolid to stay top of Spanish league
- Brazil's World Cup veteran Casagrande hospitalized after car accident
- Analysis: Episcopal Church, Anglican fellowship already damaged by fight over homosexuality
- Roddick win puts United States in to Davis Cup final against Russia
- Indians clinch first AL Central title since 2001
- Phillies fail to finish off sweep of Nationals, losing 5-3
- Rugby World Cup All-time Tries
- Mime Legend Marcel Marceau Dies at 84
- Police: Man Beheads Tame Hotel Duck
- Steve Flesch wins again on the PGA Tour, taking Turning Stone by 2 shots
- Florida Democrats reaffirm Jan. 29 primary, despite sanctions
- Toluca beats Guadalajara 1-0
- Founder of Planters Peanuts Honored
- Cubs Fans Name Baby Boy Wrigley Fields
- Indians clinch first AL Central title since 2001
- Venezuela will build giant petrochemical industry, Chavez says
- Report: European clubs queue for Fijian players
- Father Finds Son Dead in Vat of Acid
- Buddhist nuns enter fray as battle lines harden in Myanmar protests
- China coach who led rapid turnaround may quit after World Cup exit
- Official: Pakistan opposition leaders arrested to avoid unrest ahead of presidential vote
- Pasadena church says US tax authorities drop investigation over anti-war sermon
- Death brings eternal silence to world's master of mime
- Search for 'Lost Colony' continues centuries after group disappeared
- A magnet for Scientologists, Clearwater comes to terms with its status as a mecca
- Christian evangelicals disturbed by Israel rabbis' call to Jews to shun holiday event
- UK farmers worry over possible outbreaks of foot-and-mouth, bluetongue
- Moderate wins Japan ruling party vote, assured of becoming next prime minister
- Brown makes maiden speech as party leader with 10-year vision for Britain
- Ahmadinejad arrives in New York for U.N. General Assembly, denies Iran is building atomic bomb
- Cruzeiro beats Vasco 2-0 to stay in contention in Brazilian league
- Carlos Tevez gets United's title defense back on track with first goal
- Warrior-at-heart, Hugo Chavez views presidency as epic struggle _ against poverty, the US
- `Time for action,' world leaders to hear at U.N. climate summit
- UAW, GM said to be close to reaching a deal after 20 straight days of negotiations
- Robles just made the 110 hurdles in Beijing an even bigger event
- Independent voters tilt toward Democrats, posing a problem for Republicans next year
- Family of Afghan boy in 'Kite Runner' film worries rape scene will stir violence
- Afghan leader says the government is working hard to bring Taliban "back to the fold"
- Woman who claims to be James Brown's child says she wants what's right
- Hemingway's Last Home Receives Makeover
- Monges budistas lideram protestos contra governo de Mianm
- Analysis: Bush clearly is unwelcome on Republican presidential campaign trail
- World Cup: New captains for Romania and Portugal
- Independiente taks sole lead in Argentina's Apertura race
- Galaxy edge FC Dallas 2-1
- Diplomat: Myanmar junta shows restraint despite growing protests because of China's pressure
- Bootleg porn peddlers escape as undercover policeman 'arrested' by Malaysian crowd
- Bootleg porn peddlers escape as undercover policeman 'arrested' by Malaysian crowd
- Reports: 6 jailed in Shanghai graft cases; 2 get life sentences
- Fighting in northern Sri Lanka kills one soldier, three rebels, military says
- Founder of Planters Peanuts honored in adopted Pennsylvania hometown
- Clues to how Obama would play his hand as president can be found in poker style
- Japan's prime minister-to-be chooses ruling party chiefs
- At United Nations, Bush to focus on reviving Mideast peace talks
- Ford starts production at new China factory
- Critics slam proposed fee to ease traffic in Malaysia's main city
- Philippine shares climb 0.3 percent, led by mining, shipping stocks
- President Arroyo's rating plunges amid kickbacks scandal, new Philippine poll shows
- Ahmadinejad arrives in New York for U.N. General Assembly, denies Iran is building atomic bomb
- Nigerian archbishop, foe of Episcopal gay clergy, preaches obedience
- Myanmar celebrities support monks in wave of anti-government protests
- Hong Kong shares surge 2.2 percent at midday, hit new all-time high
- Australia downgrades commodities export prediction to 4 percent annual growth
- Brown makes maiden speech as party leader with 10-year vision for Britain
- A new week, a new record: euro hits US$1.4130
- Edwards wins wreck-filled race at Dover
- Monks joined by celebrities as anti-government protests grow
- Wiebe sets tournament mark in wire-to-wire victory
- US official: US mortgage default rate stabilizing, not drastically affected by rate cut
- United Auto Workers threaten strike as negotiations continue
- Northern Rock shares down 14 percent in early trading in London
- President Arroyo's rating plunges amid kickbacks scandal, new Philippine poll shows
- Mattel apology overdue but will boost confidence in China exports, say state media
- Brown makes maiden speech as party leader with 10-year vision for Britain
- Dell to sell PCs through China's largest electronics retailer
- A new week, a new record: euro hits US$1.4130
- Committee meets to decide whether Romanian Justice Minister should face corruption probe
- Oil prices fall as Gulf of Mexico tropical depression dissipates
- Warne and ex-wife split again, reasons on each side differ
- Reports: Cathay, Air China to team up on stake in China Eastern
- Indian actress Celina Jaitley turns prankster
- Greek court postpones Kenteris, Thanou perjury trial
- Myanmar anti-government protesters hit 50,000 mark
- FIFA fostering talks for unified national team on divided island
- Warne and ex-wife split again, reasons on each side differ
- Chinese stocks rise to new record close, lifted by metals, oil shares
- Philippine shares climb 0.3 percent, led by mining, shipping stocks
- Venezuelan Munoz defeats Japan's Aizawa to retain WBA title
- 2 major political parties in Nepal set to reunite 5 years after splitting
- German insurer Allianz acquires Kazakhstan's ATF-Polis
- Hong Kong shares soar 2.7 percent to fourth straight record close
- Women flee east Germany for opportunity in West, leaving men behind
- Singapore scientists say they have developed quick bird flu detection device
- Reports: 6 jailed in Shanghai graft cases; 2 get life sentences
- Japan's prime minister-to-be chooses ruling party chiefs
- World Cup: New captains for Romania and Portugal
- Defending champion Germany first to reach semifinals without yielding a goal
- Myanmar anti-government protesters claim 100,000 marching through Yangon
- Oil prices fall as Gulf of Mexico tropical depression dissipates
- PetroChina gets green light for initial public offering in Shanghai
- Northern Rock shares have roller coaster start to trading week
- Winemakers say drought will slash Australia's 2008 vintage
- Bayern Munich hosts last-place Cottbus in the Bundesliga
- EU to review Google takeover bid for online ad tracker DoubleClick by Oct. 26
- Gandhi scion elevated in governing Congress party hierarchy in India
- Malaysia's Mahathir stable after surgery to clean bypass wound infection
- Asian markets advance; Hong Kong, Chinese indexes hit records
- Arsenal's move to bigger stadium pays off with record profits
- WHO: Baghdad patient with cholera dies, raising deaths in Iraq to 11
- Indian shares climb to record high; led by Reliance Industries, auto shares
- Opposition party to file no-confidence motion against Romanian government
- Malaysia to consider increasing natural gas prices
- Prada reports 23 percent increase in 1st-half revenue
- Arsenal gets chance to build on strong start to the season in League Cup against Newcastle
- New Service Eavesdrops on Internet Calls
- Government raises sale of Croatian Telecom shares to 32.5 percent
- Typhoon Wipha hits North Korea, causes heavy damage
- Barcelona to play Zaragoza without injured Ronaldinho, whose off-field problems continue
- Brown to set out 10-year vision for Britain
- Lufthansa plans fuel surcharge increase for cargo flights
- Saab AB deputy CEO fired
- Russia's Interros to sell its stake in Power Machines to steel tycoon Mordashov
- China's army replaces chief of general staff in puzzling shift ahead of party congress
- Myanmar anti-government protest march of 100,000 ends
- Resort Charges $14,500 for Desert
- WHO: Baghdad patient with cholera dies, raising deaths in Iraq to 11
- UAW sets strike deadline if it is unable to get contract deal with General Motors
- Woman sprays religious police agents with tearing irritant
- Woman Wants Share of James Brown Estate
- Rugby World Cup: Samoa makes four changes to play United States in Group A match
- Novartis: EU approves Exelon skin patch to treat Alzheimer's
- Tri-Nations already in last 8; Six Nations still to get one
- Sri Lankan hotel claims it has made world's most expensive dessert
- Greek court postpones Kenteris, Thanou perjury trial
- Ahmadinejad arrives in New York for U.N. General Assembly, denies Iran is building atomic bomb
- NY Times says discounting MoveOn ad targeting General Petraeus was a `mistake'
- British political Web sites yanked after legal threat by Russian billionaire
- AC Milan and Inter Milan vice presidents could face trial for false accounting
- Bosnia's politicians renew talks on police reform with one-week deadline
- Lawyers' association calls on Ohio to suspend executions, says system shows flaws
- Portugal and Juventus defender Jorge Andrade out with knee injury
- South Korea international Lee Chun-Soo welcomed by Feyenoord
- Police arrest anti-Musharraf protesters as court considers challenge to re-election bid
- Brown says Britain will lead world on carbon emission limits
- British premier says lawmakers will decide on sending troops to war
- Oregon family's license plates deemed offensive
- Character actor Charles Durning getting Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award
- U.S. stocks push mostly higher as investors remain upbeat after Fed rate cut
- It's time to embrace Island countries, Argentina, says Australia coach
- Brazilian tennis player Marcelo melo gets 2-month doping ban
- England to use school's artificial field to prepare for Russia match
- Poland's Kwasniewski to return to political battle in debate with conservative prime minister
- Farmers: Suspected case of foot-and-mouth at English farm negative
- Crude futures fall as production resumes in the Gulf of Mexico
- Azarenka beats Radwanska in first round of Fortis Championships
- Brown warns force will not be enough against terror
- NY Times says discounting MoveOn ad targeting General Petraeus was a `mistake'
- Israel's foreign ministry urges world to bar extremists from politics
- Bruce Springsteen gives fans preview of tour in 2 sold-out benefit rehearsal shows in N.J.
- Myanmar religious affairs minister tell senior monks to restrain protesting colleagues
- Officials: 3 Egyptian journalists sentenced to prison for spreading false judiciary news
- Climate change moves up on corporate priority list, U.S. report says
- British Speeder Is Clocked at 172 Mph
- It's time to embrace Island countries, Argentina, says Australia coach
- Brown warns force will not be enough against terror
- A new week, a new record: euro hits US$1.4130
- Werder Bremen captain Baumann to miss six weeks
- United Auto Workers pickets begin at some General Motors plants after strike deadline passes
- Bush says Hillary Clinton will be Democratic nominee for U.S. president
- India beats Pakistan by five runs to win inaugural Twenty20 World Cup
- U.S. dollar mixed; gold down in European trading
- Samoa bidding to wing the Eagles and finish its worst-ever World Cup on a high note
- Government keeps hands off as 100,000 take part in Myanmar protest march
- Brazilian tennis player Marcelo melo gets 2-month doping ban
- 106 days after vote, political deadlock continues to bar new Belgian government
- Exile Myanmar radio station sends news to pro-democracy activists at home
- Protesto liderado por monges budistas leva dezenas de milhares
- TeliaSonera launches new company to avoid legislation
- AC Milan and Inter Milan vice presidents could face trial for false accounting
- Number of villagers fleeing eastern Congo hits 300,000
- Cathay Pacific says it won't seek a stake in China Eastern
- Gasquet advances to second round at Mumbai Open
- Report: Bulgaria should double productivity rate to reach EU average incomes
- London's FTSE-100 index up 9.20 points at 6,465.90
- GM: United Auto Workers launch national strike against the U.S. automaker
- Bombardier secures 60-locomotive contract in Europe worth US$316 million
- Asia has best showing ever in women's World Cup
- Teenager Szavay fights off Jankovic to win in Beijing
- Arsenal move to new stadium has big payoff
- Grant suffers rough start in Premier League
- Ungs delivers for Elephants, but he might be too late
- All Blacks glad Scots provided workout
- Cowboys prove point in Chicago
- Favre ties Marino in upset of Chargers
- Angels overcome injuries and tenacious Mariners to win AL West
- Indians celebrate first division title since 2001
- Latest 'Evil' opens No.1 movie in U.S.
- 'Kite' filmmaker urged to edit out rape scene
- China denies covering up pig disease
- Employees' attire affects prospects for promotion, survey reveals
- Scientists discover abandoned baskets, pots in Tutankhamun tomb
- 'Call you tomorrow' tops list of lies men tell women
- Underground tunnels put on eBay for auction
- Elderly people with cancer seen to double by 2030
- China, Hong Kong shares hit new highs
- Euro soars to record US$1.413
- Iraq minister aims to sign oilfield deals by year-end
- Negroponte asks donors to buy 2, get 1
- French official gives new warning on deficit worries
- Ford, Mazda open second plant in China
- Tesco to discuss Bangladesh textile protests, report says
- Hsinchu Science Park exports set new record
- Credit fallout to hit London office building, property firm says
- Survey shows low housing confidence
- China's Gome tumbles after discount sale
- China Eastern falls as bid expectations recede
- Painting by China's Yue Minjun likely to set new auction record
- Kidnapped Italians freed in Afghan rescue mission
- Disguised Philippine rebels raid police station, wound 2
- Indonesia resumes Suharto graft case
- Japan prime minister selects key chiefs
- Court rulings favor Musharraf's re-election bid
- Sarkozy considering a return to NATO command structure
- Explosion in Kosovo leaves two dead
- Star power aims to fuel climate meet
- Mediator Blair says Palestinians need to build institutions for state
- Ahmedinejad denies nuke claims
- Brown to set out ten-year plan for Britain's future
- World faces challenge of 'China years'
- Alex's legacy is to listen to animals
- Putin staying put to lead Russian reassertion
- U.S. must not send wrong message
- Women flee east Germany, leaving passive men behind
- India contemporary art in demand as country booms
- Traffic choking Kenya's 'City in the Sun'
- Malaysia seeks World Heritage listing for port
- Anti-human trafficking film fest set to begin in October
- CDC reminds parents to take children to get free flu shots
- Ghost-repelling ritual stirs conflicts between villages
- Caution urged while on Suao-Hualien Highway
- Some say high-speed rail's online booking site 'not user-friendly'
- Director anxious about new film's Taipei premiere
- CPC survey indicates 15% of products are improperly labeled
- Hsieh to make political stability a priority if elected
- Marshall Islands readies for Taiwan-Pacific summit
- Hospitals urged to be wary of drug-peddling
- Army man allegedly diverted funds to mistress
- President blasts 'five tactics' used by China against Taiwan
- DPP chair vows continued support of Taiwan
- China uses Mattel apology to hype safety
- Pentagon urging U.S. snipers to 'bait' Iraqis, report claims
- As many as 100,000 protesters join march in Myanmar
- Breakthrough necessary on climate crisis, U.N.'s Ban says
- Two held on suspicion of spying for Chinese
- DOLE starts registration for second special nursing review classes
- European market for HCM applications is soaring, IDC finds
- VoWLAN starts to break down office walls in enterprises across Europe
- Manufacturing Insights Europe reveals move from 'supply chains' to 'agile supply networks'
- MECO to help Taiwanese food equipment vendors snag supplier contracts in the Philippines
- Revenues from navigation devices to enjoy four-fold growth between 2006 and 2013, says research company
- Welcoming the 'Lazaruses' in our midst
- NY Times says discounting MoveOn ad targeting General Petraeus was a `mistake'
- Kodak promotes Philip Faraci to president and chief operating officer
- India beats Pakistan by five runs to win inaugural Twenty20 World Cup
- Larkham aiming for comeback against Canada in preparation for quarterfinals
- Airbus names 5 potential partners at manufacturing sites
- Abu Dhabi National Energy buys Canada's PrimeWest Energy Trust for C$5 billion
- U.S. stocks push higher as investors remain upbeat after Fed rate cut
- Rugby World Cup: Namibia makes seven changes to play Georgia in its final Group D game
- Arsenal's move to bigger stadium pays off with record profits
- GM: United Auto Workers launch national strike against the U.S. automaker
- Opposition party files no-confidence motion against Romanian government; govt could fall
- International Monetary Fund predicts 'protracted' credit market correction, slow global growth
- Suspected case of foot-and-mouth at English farm negative
- US criticizes Pakistan over crackdown on opposition as Musharraf seeks re-election
- US criticizes Pakistan over crackdown on opposition as Musharraf seeks re-election
- Democracy watchdog criticizes Poland for refusing to discuss possible election observers
- Poland's Kwasniewski to return to political battle in debate with conservative prime minister
- Otan liberta dois italianos seq
- After decades of lavish spending, France struggles to face its debt
- Northern Rock shares have roller coaster start to trading week
- Russian weightlifter breaks world record defending title
- Russian weightlifter breaks world record defending title
- Former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson pleads guilty to drug, DUI charges
- European stocks end mixed
- Explos
- Tough security ahead of Lebanon presidential election after slaying of MP
- GM: United Auto Workers launch national strike against the U.S. automaker
- Report says climate change moves up on corporate priority list
- Procuradoria de Israel abre investiga
- Protesto liderado por monges budistas leva dezenas de milhares
- Lima career over after 3 week ban
- Official: Serbia will offer near complete autonomy to Kosovo Albanians
- Casagrande leaves intensive car unit after car accident
- Porsche Driver Jailed for 172 Mph
- Bush and Democrats quarrel on spending as U.S. Congress stalls on appropriation bills
- Reports: Russian president names new government
- Amid clashes in east Congo, number of villagers fleeing hits 300,000
- Mourinho's successor at Chelsea already under pressure
- Bruce Springsteen gives fans preview of tour in 2 sold-out benefit rehearsals
- India beats Pakistan by five runs to win inaugural Twenty20 World Cup
- South African center Steyn cited for biting Tonga's Vaka
- President Vladimir Putin names new ministers
- 2nd cow tests positive for bluetongue in the UK
- Fed's Fisher: Interest rate cut needed to encourage U.S. economic growth, inflation remains tame
- Brown warns force will not be enough against terror, injustice
- General Motors signs deal to export Buick Enclave SUVs to China
- NY Times says discounting MoveOn ad targeting US General Petraeus was `mistake'
- 2nd cow tests positive for bluetongue in the UK
- Putin names new government
- Obama says he would meet Ahmadinejad as president
- Lima career over after 3 week ban
- Jet backlog grows for Brazil's Embraer, but can the company deliver?
- Samoa bidding to wing the Eagles and finish its worst-ever World Cup on a high note
- Bush says university invitation to Iranian president speaks well of America's greatness
- British premier announces new points-based immigration program
- Exile Myanmar radio station sends news to pro-democracy activists at home
- Fed chief Bernanke: Education is the best investment for workers and for the economy
- Putin names new government
- Putin names new government
- 2nd cow tests positive for bluetongue in the UK
- HEALTHBEAT: Long-awaited blueprints to guide cancer survivors' future care
- French President Sarkozy to meet Venezuelan president on freeing hostages held in Colombia
- Russia's Putin names new government in shuffle ahead of crucial elections
- More than 120 arrests in 18-month investigation of underground steroid trade
- Springsteen to Play 2 Rehearsal Shows
- U.S. lawmaker says Bush administration lobbies against California emissions standards
- Crude futures fall as weather passes and traders mull whether prices have peaked
- NRG Energy expected to submit first new nuke reactor application in U.S. in nearly 30 years
- `Lone Star Love' cancels Broadway run this fall
- Government warns monks after 100,000 take part in Myanmar protest march
- Russia's Putin names new government in shuffle before crucial elections
- New Xerox products promise deep cuts in color price
- Israel's Supreme Court orders Jewish National Fund to find way to sell land to Arabs
- Crude futures fall as storm passes and traders mull whether prices have peaked
- Gold mixed
- Obama says he would meet Ahmadinejad as president
- Peer, Azarenka, Kremer advance at Fortis Championships
- French President Sarkozy to meet Venezuelan president on freeing hostages held in Colombia
- Fans brace for latest `Halo 3': Can hero Master Chief blast his way past `Spider-Man 3' too?
- Radio giant Clear Channel vote on $19.5 billion buyout is imminent
- Exiled dictator 'Baby Doc' Duvalier apologizes for 'wrongs' in rare address to Haitians
- Kate Hudson directed short film for magazine
- Energy prices fall as storm dissipates and investors pocket profits, U.S. dollar rebounds
- Tense Ahmadinejad questions 9/11, Holocaust after blistering US reception
- Hudson Directs 'Cutlass' Short Film
- British Speeder Clocked at 172 Mph
- Resort Charges $14,500 for Dessert
- U.S. stocks finish lower as Wall Street gives up early gains
- U.S. lawmaker says Bush administration lobbies against California emissions standards
- Herd of slaughtered cattle in Britain test positive for foot-and-mouth
- French President Sarkozy to meet Venezuelan president on freeing hostages held in Colombia
- A new low for dollar with more gloom possible for U.S. economy
- Tense Ahmadinejad questions 9/11, Holocaust after blistering US reception
- Japan and Canada both desperate for a win in Bordeaux
- Study: Financial incentives can motivate employees to lose weight
- Despite problems, Blackwater security company succeeds at primary mission, stays in business
- Sword-Yielding Man Enters Wrong Place
- Dogs, Handlers Learn to Boogie and Disco
- Phony Iraq Veteran Runs Up Big Bar Tab
- Tense Ahmadinejad questions 9/11, Holocaust after blistering US reception
- United Auto Workers says national strike is about job security for its members
- Family's License Plates Deemed Offensive
- New Norman Mailer book to focus on God
- Japansese seeds Sugiyama, Nakamura, Morigami eliminated from Korea Open
- Man Accused of Duck Beheading at Hotel
- Obama says he would not have invited Iranian president to Columbia but would meet as president
- U.S. pledges to ease immigration delays; cruise line to resume St. Thomas stops
- Corinthians relegates Ze Augusto back to youth side after loss to rival Palmeiras
- Presidente diz que Ir
- ******* ATEN
- Motorista pego a 277 km/h sentenciado a 10 semanas de pris
- Stocks finish lower as Wall Street gives up early gains amid concerns about credit
- Jennifer Garner says her daughter Violet is `pretty awesome'
- `Resident Evil' endures as zombie sequel opens with $23.7 million
- Man Uses Crossword Puzzle to Propose
- Kodak promotes Philip Faraci to president and chief operating officer
- Exiled dictator apologizes for 'wrongs' in rare address to Haitians
- More foot-and-mouth and bluetongue found in UK livestock
- Over 120 arrests in 18-month investigation of underground steroid trade
- Chile endorses France's Strauss-Kahn for IMF post
- Thousands of Canadian auto workers could be affected by UAW strike, union leader says
- Auction for Baldwin charity includes day on campaign trail, other VIP items
- Manager's intervention injures own player, to miss rest of season
- Tense Ahmadinejad questions 9/11, Holocaust after blistering US reception
- Israel's Supreme Court orders Jewish National Fund to find way to sell land to Arabs
- Foreign minister says Canada will announce by next April whether it will remain in southern Afghanistan
- Man Uses Crossword Puzzle to Propose
- U.S. Treasury report: Social Security fix needed as soon as possible to deal with shortfall
- Thousands of Canadian auto workers could be affected by UAW strike, union leader says
- Homeless Get to Walk in the Pope's Shoes
- 'Die Hard' director sentenced to prison in Hollywood wiretap case
- Suspect in Emelec fan's stadium death arrested in Ecuador
- Argentina hosts gay 'World Cup' of soccer
- Defense minister says Canada will announce by next April whether it will remain in southern Afghanistan
- United Auto Workers says national strike is about job security for its members
- Stocks finish lower as Wall Street gives up early gains amid concerns about credit
- Apple warns that hacking iPhone may harm it
- Prospective chief of Southeast Asian bloc expresses hope Myanmar protests will lead to change
- Microsoft reportedly discussing possible Facebook investment
- Garner Balances Career With Motherhood
- AT&T wins first contract for US government telecommunications overhaul; could value $1 billion
- Mailer Talks About God in New Book
- Hudson Directs 'Cutlass' Short Film
- Judge denies bid for early appeal on Enron bankruptcy ruling
- Scarborough, Abrams Staying Put on MSNBC
- Spector Jury Deliberates, Asks for VCR
- Baldwin Charity Auction Has VIP Items
- Senate passes $23 billion (euro16.3 billion) water bill, despite White House veto threat
- Tense Ahmadinejad questions 9/11, Holocaust after blistering US reception
- Rascal Flatts 'Still Feels Good' with new album
- Microsoft reportedly discussing possible Facebook investment
- Prospective chief of Southeast Asian bloc expresses hope Myanmar protests will lead to change
- Yankees Rookies Dress Up in Oz Costumes
- Yankees Rookies Dress Up in Oz Costumes
- China Construction Bank share begins trading after record Shanghai IPO
- InterContinental Exchange, Tesoro, Teradata to join S&P 500 index
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to play 2 sold-out benefit rehearsal shows in New Jersey
- Former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson pleads guilty to drug, DUI charges
- Garner Balances Career With Motherhood
- Venezuela plan to turn clocks back a half-hour delayed, Chavez says
- Report: Brazil's Zagallo says he has retired from soccer _ for now
- Yankees Rookies Dress Up in Oz Costumes
- Despite latest killings, Blackwater security company stays in business in Iraq
- Apple warns that hacking iPhone may harm it
- Yankees Rookies Dress Up in Oz Costumes
- Boeing delivers first Growler aircraft to US Navy
- NY Times says discounting MoveOn ad targeting US General Petraeus was `mistake'
- Target, Lowe's lower sales outlooks, increasing uncertainty about holiday shopping
- White House criticizes Egypt over moves against dissident voices and human rights
- Judge issues injunction against Missouri abortion law
- Senators want World War II memorial honoring 40 US Army dead moved from Australian Embassy
- Indian Actress Jaitley Turns Prankster
- Following recalls, toy testing firm works overtime to keep up
- Palm struggles against fierce smart phone competitors
- Burger business on a roll: McDonald's lengthy surge surprises experts
- Software design research adds new perspective to high-tech gender gap
- US nuclear plant fires security company after officers caught on tape sleeping
- Exile Myanmar radio station sends news to pro-democracy activists at home
- Russia's Putin names new government in shuffle before crucial elections
- Amid clashes in east Congo, number of villagers fleeing hits 300,000
- After decades of lavish spending, France struggles to face its debt
- Judge told up to $7M of James Brown's money missing, orders ex-trustee to repay $370,000 more
- Ruling party elder Yasuo Fukuda set to be named Japan's prime minister
- Lawyers Meet in Spears' Custody Dispute
- US criticizes Pakistan over crackdown on opposition as Musharraf seeks re-election
- Terrorism charges are reinstated against a Guantanamo Bay detainee
- Lawyers meet privately in Britney Spears' child custody dispute
- United Auto Workers says national strike is about job security for its members
- Joffrey Ballet names alumni Ashley Wheater as new artistic director
- US nuclear plant fires security company after officers caught on tape sleeping
- Fans brace for latest `Halo 3': Can hero Master Chief blast his way past `Spider-Man 3' too?
- Myanmar's ruling generals are men with tough reputations
- Cathay Pacific says it won't seek a stake in China Eastern
- Cathay Pacific says it won't seek a stake in China Eastern
- Sri Lankan hotel claims it has made world's most expensive dessert
- Sri Lankan hotel claims it has made world's most expensive dessert
- Japan's Cabinet resigns, clearing way for Yasuo Fukuda to become premier
- Episcopal bishops working against deadline to prevent Anglican split over homosexuality
- Couple begin engagement by getting robbed in Central Park
- Former Rep. Charlie Wilson of Texas to undergo heart transplant surgery
- Central Park Lovers Get Engaged, Mugged
- In game of honor, Woods says drug cheats should pay dearly
- Apple warns that hacking iPhone may harm it
- Japan's Cabinet resigns, clearing way for Yasuo Fukuda to become premier
- Bush on Tuesday will announce new sanctions on Myanmar
- Mexico commission to investigate former President Fox's wealth
- Backer of Republican Rudy Giuliani backer holds fundraiser, `$9.11 for Rudy' is the theme
- Springsteen Gives Fans Preview of Tour
- Springsteen Gives Fans Preview of Tour
- Burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese stars in PETA ad promoting spaying and neutering pets
- Exiled dictator Duvalier apologizes for 'wrongs' in rare address to Haitians
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band play 1st of 2 sold-out benefit rehearsal shows in New Jersey
- Springsteen Gives Fans Preview of Tour
- General Motors signs deal to export Buick Enclave SUVs to China
- US to WTO: China boosting exports by manipulating markets for raw materials
- Japan's Cabinet resigns, clearing way for Yasuo Fukuda to become premier
- Prospective chief of Southeast Asian bloc expresses hope Myanmar protests will lead to change
- Family's License Plates Deemed Offensive
- Yankees Rookies Dress Up in Oz Costumes
- U.N. climate summit hears calls for urgent action, concerns over separate U.S.-led meetings
- 'Family Ties' Actress Yothers Has Baby
- Dita Von Teese Stars in PETA Ad
- Oil falls further as supply worries ease; Nymex crude above US$80 a barrel
- Springsteen Gives Fans Preview of Tour
- Dita Von Teese Stars in PETA Ad
- 'Family Ties' Actress Yothers Has Baby
- Dogs, Handlers Learn to Boogie and Disco
- Burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese stars in PETA ad promoting spaying and neutering pets
- Outline of policies promised by Japan's next leader
- China Construction Bank share begins trading after record Shanghai IPO
- China Construction Bank share begins trading after record Shanghai IPO
- Japan's likely next prime minister is a quiet compromiser from a political family
- Springsteen Gives Fans Preview of Tour
- Chelsea starts defense of League Cup at Hull
- 'Family Ties' actress Tina Yothers has baby boy
- Cathay Pacific says it won't seek a stake in China Eastern; airline shares plummet
- Cathay Pacific says it won't seek a stake in China Eastern; airline shares plummet
- Blue Jays down Yankees 4-1
- Blue Jays down Yankees 4-1
- PAUTA CONSOLIDADA DO NOTICI
- Young gets best of Bush again, leading Titans to 31-14 win over Saints
- Fielder hits 48th homer as Brewers down Cardinals
- President Clinton headlines gala for 9 students who integrated Little Rock school 50 years ago
- Myanmar's monks ordered to halt nationwide protests
- Cathay Pacific, Air China say won't seek stake in China Eastern; airlines' shares plummet
- Cathay Pacific, Air China say won't seek stake in China Eastern; airlines' shares plummet
- China punishes hundreds of food producers in stepped-up safety crackdown
- Thai budget airline Nok Air to operate Bangkok-Hanoi route
- Long strike could cost GM billions, stop momentum created by new products, analysts say
- Ex-president is first to sing at China's new opera hall
- Former Rep. Charlie Wilson of Texas undergoes heart transplant surgery
- Philippine shares rise 0.2 percent on select buying in blue chips
- Clear Channel shareholders vote Tuesday on $19.5 billion buyout
- Freedom House says Russia, China, find impediments to democracy in authoritarian ways
- Abe renuncia oficialmente e abre caminho para Fukuda governarT
- Cisco, China's Haier announce cooperation in management, home networking
- Cisco, China's Haier announce cooperation in management, home networking
- Fielder hits 48th homer as Brewers down Cardinals
- Johnnie To's thriller 'Exiled' is Hong Kong best foreign movie Oscar nomination
- Troops seal off downtown Beirut as parliament prepares to convene to elect Lebanon's president
- Al-Maliki says Iraq, U.S. share same goal of combating al-Qaida
- Blues harmonica player Gary Primich dies
- Criticism grows over Pakistan crackdown, court mulls Musharraf's right to seek re-election
- Italy to push for a worldwide moratorium on the death penalty at U.N. General Assembly
- Met Opera Opens With New 'Lucia'
- Cathay Pacific, Air China say won't seek stake in China Eastern; airlines' shares plummet
- Cathay Pacific, Air China say won't seek stake in China Eastern; airlines' shares plummet
- Producer denies Oscar-winning art director fired from John Woo Chinese historical epic
- Johnnie To's thriller 'Exiled' is Hong Kong best foreign movie Oscar nomination
- Thai Supreme Court suspends deposed Prime Minister Thaksin's corruption trial
- Third time's the charm as Met Opera opens with new 'Lucia'
- Dollar falls versus yen in Asia with focus on U.S. data due later
- London Stock Exchange reports strong start to year
- What's in a name? She is simply Marta, and marvelous
- Young gets best of Bush again, leading Titans to 31-14 win over Saints
- Malaysia appoints panel to investigate video allegedly showing judicial corruption
- Ecuador's president says he has no interest in perpetuating himself in power as part of reforms
- Tokyo stock market's main index rises 0.55 percent
- Tokyo stock market's main index rises 0.55 percent
- Westinghouse to acquire French nuclear engineering company Astare
- Westinghouse to acquire French nuclear engineering company Astare
- Japan turns to elder Fukuda as next prime minister
- Slain Russian journalist, Sudanese, Chinese dissidents shortlisted for EU human right award
- Troops seal off downtown Beirut as parliament prepares to mmet to elect Lebanon's president
- Myanmar's monks resume street protests despite junta's order to stay out of politics
- Cisco, China's Haier announce cooperation in home networking
- Cisco, China's Haier announce cooperation in home networking
- Germany's Hochtief buys U.S. construction firm Flatiron for US$240 million
- Northern Rock shares down, then up in morning trading
- Westinghouse to acquire French nuclear engineering company Astare
- Westinghouse to acquire French nuclear engineering company Astare
- Injury-hit Watson dismisses suggestions he should give up bowling
- Injury-hit Watson dismisses suggestions he should give up bowling
- Health groups try to generate support for children's insurance bill facing vote Tuesday
- Austrian energy giant OMV raises stakes in bid to acquire Hungary's MOL
- German business confidence slips for 4th straight month in September
- After 3 trading days of record highs, euro slips against US dollar
- Reports: Singer Leehom Wang says 'Lust, Caution' stirs interest in acting
- Reports: Fukuda to name conservative to foreign minister, moderate for defense
- Correction: Marcel Marceau obituary
- Smith, Monaghan key players in Australia's grand final
- Smith, Monaghan key players in Australia's grand final
- Irish opposition leader calls for prime minister to quit over unethical cash gifts
- WTO probes Chinese piracy of U.S. goods
- Personalized cancer treatment to be based on your genes, doctors say
- Myanmar's monks resume street protests despite junta's order to stay out of politics
- China Construction Bank shares rise 32 percent in trading debut after record Shanghai IPO
- China Construction Bank shares rise 32 percent in trading debut after record Shanghai IPO
- Bank of Ireland forecasts 12 percent profit growth despite global turbulence
- Chinese stocks fall as airlines slump on dashed hopes for industry restructuring
- German business confidence slips for 4th straight month in September
- Philippine shares rise 0.2 percent on select buying in blue chips
- 8 more Ebola cases confirmed in Congo, says WHO
- Springsteen Gives Fans Preview of Tour
- Lebanese parliament fails to muster quorum to elect a president; another session set for Oct. 23
- Indian Oil shares rise on plans to invest US$11 billion to boost capacity, exports
- Indian Oil shares rise on plans to invest US$11 billion to boost capacity, exports
- Solveig Gulbrandsen declares fitness for semifinal
- Solveig Gulbrandsen declares fitness for semifinal
- Cisco, China's Haier announce cooperation in home networking
- Bollywood movie 'Eklavya' is India's entry for Oscars
- Austrian energy giant OMV raises stakes in bid to acquire Hungary's MOL
- Reports: Fukuda to name conservative to foreign minister, moderate for defense
- Juventus talks up Serie A title chances ahead of match against Reggina
- Phil Spector Jury Asks for a VCR
- Fukuda elected as Japan's new prime minister
- Cathay Pacific, Air China say won't seek stake in China Eastern; airlines' shares plummet
- Cathay Pacific, Air China say won't seek stake in China Eastern; airlines' shares plummet
- 8 more Ebola cases confirmed in Congo, says WHO
- Presidential campaigns look to spend more money on advertising at year's end
- German business confidence slips for 4th straight month in September
- Economist says U.S. subprime mortgage crisis has limited impact on China
- Economist says U.S. subprime mortgage crisis has limited impact on China
- London Stock Exchange reports strong start to year
- Juventus talks up Serie A title chances ahead of match against Reggina
- Hong Kong shares drop as airlines drag down market
- Hong Kong shares drop as airlines drag down market
- US Episcopal bishops work against deadline to prevent Anglican split over homosexuality
- Outline of policies promised by Japan's next leader
- China Construction Bank shares rise 32 percent in trading debut after record Shanghai IPO
- China Construction Bank shares rise 32 percent in trading debut after record Shanghai IPO
- Japan's likely next prime minister is a quiet compromiser from a political family
- Ecuador's president says he has no interest in perpetuating himself in power as part of reforms
- Lineup of ministers in new Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda's Cabinet
- 8 more Ebola cases confirmed in Congo, says WHO
- Hong Kong shares drop as airlines drag down market
- Hasselhoff's ex booked on misdemeanor hit-and-run for fender bender
- Irish opposition leader calls for prime minister to quit over cash gifts
- Cathay Pacific, Air China say won't seek stake in China Eastern; airlines' shares plunge
- Cathay Pacific, Air China say won't seek stake in China Eastern; airlines' shares plunge
- Indian state bars public ceremonies to honor dead British soldiers
- Philippine president says internal probe into China broadband deal finds no irregularities
- Lebanese parliament fails to muster quorum to elect a president; another session set for Oct. 23
- Ang Lee says he feared 'Lust, Caution' would offend many Chinese
- Asian markets mixed as Nikkei rises, Hang Seng dragged lower by airline shares
- Austrian energy giant OMV raises stakes in bid to acquire Hungary's MOL
- Following recalls, toy testing firm works overtime to keep up
- US dollar mixed, gold in European trading
- 8 more Ebola cases confirmed in Congo, says WHO
- Oil falls further as supply worries ease; Nymex crude above US$80 a barrel
- EFD plans to build US$4 billion coal-fired power plant in southern Vietnam
- US dollar mixed, gold fell in European trading
- Greece withdraws history text book after complaints from church, academics
- Route of 2008 Giro d'Italia to be unveiled in December
- Gambler sues Australian casino over losses
- UK: Foot-and-mouth tests negative, temporary control zones lifted
- Larry Birkhead's ex-lawyer sues him for defamation in Los Angeles, alleging defamatory remarks
- Royal St. George's and Royal Lytham & St. Annes to host 2011 and 2012 British Opens
- Springsteen Gives Fans Preview of Tour
- Truckloads of soldiers seen in Myanmar's main city after protest
- Qatari group bidding for Sainsbury begins talks with the grocer's pension fund
- Clarke set to succeed Morgan as chairman of England and Wales Cricket Board
- Tense Ahmadinejad questions 9/11, Holocaust after blistering reception from Columbia president
- Comeback star Gulbrandsen aims to crack German defense
- Georgia favored to beat Namibia and avoid last place in group
- Indian shares move up, led by blue chips, pharma firms
- Fresh injury to Owen could leave England coach McClaren needing to rebuild all over again
- Melbourne confirmed as host of 2010 world cycling championships
- Bank of America to lay off 2,500 U.S. workers as part of LaSalle acquisition
- FC Barcelona defends Ronaldinho over nightclub complaints
- Crew member on new Batman film killed in crash
- More competition, new compensation rules in EU passenger rail traffic
- Lineup of ministers in new Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda's Cabinet
- England surprise as Vickery left out against Tonga
- Spanish Parliament increases military presence in Afghanistan
- Tense Ahmadinejad questions 9/11, Holocaust after blistering reception from Columbia president
- French tourist injured in encounter with orangutan in Malaysian wildlife sanctuary
- Juventus talks up Serie A title chances ahead of match against Reggina
- Murphy, Hickie return for Ireland lineup against Argentina
- British foreign secretary says Aung San Suu Kyi should lead Myanmar
- Environment issues ascend, as Philips aims for greater revenue share from green products
- Aston Villa striker John Carew sidelined for up to six weeks with knee injury
- Truckloads of soldiers deployed at key pagoda in Myanmar's main city after protest
- Foreign secretary stresses human rights over military might
- Nepal's largest party to adopt resolution in favor of abolishing monarchy
- German drug maker Bayer to delist shares from NYSE this week
- WTO probes Chinese piracy of U.S. goods
- After 3 trading days of record highs, euro trades below US$1.41
- Chavez's homegrown film studio mixes politics and art in Venezuela
- India to host 2008 Johnnie Walker Classic golf tournament
- UCI chief blasts defending champion Bettini, Italian federation
- WTO to investigate U.S. compliance with antidumping ruling
- Austrian energy giant OMV raises stakes in bid to acquire Hungary's MOL
- Czech education minister says she plans to resign
- U.S. homes post steepest price drop in 16 years
- Juventus talks up Serie A title chances ahead of match against Reggina
- Endesa shareholders approve changes to bylaws, pave way for Enel takeover
- International community appeals to Myanmar regime not to crack down on street protests
- U.S. homes post steepest price drop in 16 years
- Marion Bartoli eliminates defending champion Bondarenko at Fortis Championships
- Leading UK literary agents threatening to bolt from agency
- Mikel banned for three matches after FA rejects his appeal against red card
- Lufthansa to increase fuel surcharge after oil prices soar
- Irish opposition leader calls for prime minister to quit over cash gifts
- U.S. stocks decline on fresh concerns about consumer spending, housing industry
- Royal St. George's and Royal Lytham & St. Annes to host 2011 and 2012 British Opens
- Serbian star Novak Djokovic pulls out of Thailand Open
- Dental group says Wrigley sugar-free gum has oral health benefits
- Cycling World Championships open Wednesday amid usual doping problems
- Italian minister: condition of Italian injured in rescue operation in Afghanistan deteriorates
- Kyrgyz activists call president's proposed constitutional changes a power grab
- U.S. stocks decline on fresh concerns about consumer spending, housing industry
- Oil falls further as supply worries ease; Nymex crude below US$80 a barrel
- Serbian star Novak Djokovic pulls out of Thailand Open
- Consumer confidence falls to lowest in almost 2 years as Americans fret about jobs, economy
- Euro climbs to new high, its 4th in four days
- US: Existing home sales drop for sixth month in August to slowest pace since 2002
- Royal screening of 'Brick Lane' canceled after Prince Charles pulls out
- Climate 'stars' Schwarzenegger, Gore take spotlight at U.N. summit
- Lissavetzky defends Spain's record in fight against doping
- Murphy, Hickie return for Ireland lineup against Argentina
- Consumer confidence falls to lowest in almost 2 years as Americans fret about jobs, economy
- Grant aiming to begin Chelsea's revival in League Cup against lowly Hull City
- International community appeals to Myanmar regime not to crack down on street protests
- US: Existing home sales drop for sixth month in August to slowest pace since 2002
- U.S. stocks decline on fresh concerns about consumer spending, housing industry
- Euro resumes record-setting run, hitting 4th high in 4 days
- Australia looking ahead to potential World Cup rematch against England
- FC Barcelona defends Ronaldinho over nightclub complaints
- Infection puts Larkham in doubt for World Cup quarterfinals
- U.S. homes post steepest price drop in 16 years
- Germans advance to second round at Mumbai Open
- Amazon.com begins selling digital music downloads without copy-protection technology
- Capitalia chairman to face trial in Cirio collapse
- U.S. Supreme Court will decide constitutionality of voter identity law
- Pet rabbit stolen from Spokane, Washingon, preschool; anti-circus fliers left in its cage
- US: Existing home sales drop for sixth month in August to slowest pace since 2002
- Italy to push for a worldwide moratorium on the death penalty at U.N. General Assembly
- Putin government is "all in the family" as secretive succession battle goes forward
- Experts report discovery of new painting by Modigliani
- Samoa appeals Lima's three-match ban, hopes to give veteran one last test
- Greece withdraws history text book after complaints from church, academics
- Bombardier wins Challenger contract for up to 80 jets
- Russian sets another world record set at weightlifting championship
- Shareholders approve the $19.5B buyout of radio station giant Clear Channel Communications
- Kiefer Sutherland arrested in LA on drunk driving charges
- China says it won't meddle in Myanmar, but gently nudges junta to ease strife
- Delta gets federal clearance for nonstop flights to Shanghai from Atlanta
- Consumer confidence falls to lowest in almost 2 years as Americans fret about jobs, economy
- Jordan's largest Islamic opposition group says it'll run in November's parliamentary polls
- Dutch Labor Party kills last chance for referendum on EU treaty
- Mercedes Car Group says CORE plan has led to euro7.1B in savings, improved revenue
- U.S. Supreme Court will decide constitutionality of voter identity law ahead of 2008 elections
- Discover Financial Services 3Q profit fell 16 percent on losses in international cards
- Suicide bomb attack kills 5 policemen in southern Afghanistan
- Wilkinson salutes Tri-Nations teams, doesn't consider them guaranteed RWC winners
- Satellite TV operator EchoStar mulls splitting into 2 publicly traded companies
- Prop Baxter wants two reasons to celebrate against Canada
- About a dozen anti-war protesters are arrested near the UN as Bush delivers his speech
- Marion Bartoli eliminates defending champion Bondarenko at Fortis Championships
- After four decades, France mulls return to NATO's military command
- U.S. dollar mostly lower, gold rises in European trading
- England surprise as Vickery left out against Tonga
- Family, friends pay last respects to jazz great Joe Zawinul
- Delta gets federal go-ahead for nonstop flights to Shanghai
- U.S. secretary of state urges reform, open energy sector in talks with Turkmen president
- Polish gov't approves 2008 budget draft, foreseeing slimmer deficit
- Montana offers tons of place to go
- GerMany Styles opens at The Mall
- Kleenex introduces new products here
- Animation show at Hsinchung Stadium
- Kofukudo introduces new collection
- Zespri GM to speak at ANZCham luncheon
- Carrefour Visa card launched
- German juggernaut out to flatten rival Norway
- Internationals looking to tame Tiger and U.S.
- Saints lack verve, emotion
- Maple baseball bats causing safety concerns
- Talk of divorce rife at Barca
- Brewers' attack keep team in Central race
- Rocking Twenty20 may revolutionize cricket rules
- India wins Twenty20 title after rousing finale
- Christie's to exhibit top art lots in Moscow to promote fall auction
- Ex-PRC chief sang opera at new theater, report claims
- High U.S. divorce rate seen continuing
- Springsteen performs at benefit show
- Weird names seen creating buzz in high-tech business
- Europe, U.S. Web sites cash in on alibi service
- Frog deformities blamed on runoff from farming, ranching
- Experts find risk of blood clot on flight is 1 in 4,656
- Early slave memoir found in U.S.
- Acupuncture seen effective in easing lower back pain
- Experts estimate 5 million people in rural China have cataracts
- Cathay scraps China Eastern bid
- Dollar declines against yen, euro
- Asian bourses mixed as Nikkei up slightly
- WTO launches probe into Chinese piracy of U.S. goods
- 'Bankrupt' France looks to tighten appropriations
- Apple warns hackers over iPhone update
- Microsoft hopes 'Halo 3' can fight off Wii
- Philippines recruits food equipment vendors
- Navigation unit sales set to soar
- GM workers strike, but two sides still talking
- Abandoned toddler reunites with Chinese grandmother