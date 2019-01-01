英文新聞列表 English News List
- Glasgow gets boost in bid to host 2014 Commonwealth Games; report criticizes rival Abuja
- Oil prices fall as Hurricane Felix seen avoiding oil installations
- 10 years after her death, Mother Teresa's legacy lives on in Calcutta
- French leader seen as beacon of change by U.S. candidates
- Loach film about exploitation of immigrants receives long applause at Venice
- Construction spending falls in July by largest amount since January
- U.S. manufacturing sector expands in August at a slower rate than previous month
- SKorea's Pyeongchang to bid for Winter Olympics third time
- Construction spending falls in July by largest amount since January
- Dane given suspended sentence for attacking referee in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Miles Flint stepping down as president of Sony Ericsson
- U.S. manufacturing sector expands in August at a slower rate than previous month
- U.S. stocks rise after reports show declines in manufacturing growth, construction spending
- Jamaican PM refuses to concede apparent defeat; observer says vote fair
- Domenech facing touchline ban and injury problems against Italy in Euro 2008 qualifier
- France wants new EU anti-terrorism coordinator to fill vacant post
- Construction spending falls in July by largest amount since January
- Australia claims progress on climate change at APEC
- UEFA upholds one-match ban for Domenech after match-fixing comments
- Anglo Platinum sell assets in boost for black empowerment in South Africa
- Lampard could miss both of England's crucial European Championship qualifiers
- Oil minister: Iraqi crude oil flowing through Turkey
- Working iPhones on sale in several Chinese cities, despite being released in US only
- Gay & lesbian organization launches tolerance campaign in U.S.
- Bhutto's party reports progress in talks with Musharraf envoys on Pakistan elections
- Children of resigned US senator say they accept his explanation of airport incident
- Ireland's airline war deepens as Ryanair demands shareholder meeting with rival Aer Lingus
- Cate Blanchett plays one of seven 'Dylans' in new film
- Manufacturing sector growth slows as construction spending data falls sharply
- McCain gets tough questions from New Hampshire students on age, conservatism
- Euro slips against US dollar
- US dollar, gold higher in European trading
- Polish cardinal says church should deal with priest accused of anti-Semitism
- Former president chosen head of powerful clerical body in Iran
- Former Nigeria international Jay Jay Okocha returns to English soccer with Hull
- Pakistan chief justice orders release of people detained by intelligence authorities
- Federal Reserve, other banking agencies, urge loan companies to work to prevent defaults
- Efimkin takes fourth and hardest stage for overall lead at Spanish Vuelta
- Judge rules against Iridium creditors who wanted billions back from Motorola
- Suprema Corte ordena Israel a redesenhar barreira em torno de aldeia palestinaBILIN, Cisjord
- Czech capital officially enters biding for 2016 Summer Olympic Games
- Rhode Island man charged with extorting $20,000 from elderly mother by threatening to kidnap her cat
- Federal Reserve, other banking agencies, urge loan companies to work to prevent defaults
- Austrian defense minister investigates video of soldiers in Nazi salutes
- Wigan signs Cameroon defender Salomon Olembe on 1-year contract
- Russian mayor and presidential hopeful receives delayed sentence
- Ireland's airline war deepens as Ryanair demands shareholder meeting with rival Aer Lingus
- Local tailor wins world recognition
- WASABI presents crab feast
- Celebrate Moon Festival at Holiday Inn
- Magiccurry presents summer new dishes
- Dance party at Ambassador Kaohsiung
- Festival BBQ party at Howard Prince
- Citrus desserts at Cha Lounge
- Sidelines
- Sevilla into League group stage
- High transfer spending may level playing field
- Twins' Santana frustrated by another loss to Indians
- Taiwan Beer may pull out of basketball tournament
- Group stages of World Cup offer few big showdowns
- Mickelson finally tames a Tiger
- There's good news and bad news in Pedro's return to the mound
- Haas ousts Blake in roller-coaster five-setter
- In Brief
- Men choose lookers while women prefer money in dating world, says research
- How a practical joke spawned computer virus era
- Taiex drops amid potential risks in PRC investment
- Greenback steady ahead of central bank meetings
- Indian economy seen escaping subprime fallout
- China's pork supply to remain tight until next year
- In Brief
- Peugeot-Citroen unveils plan
to boost profits
- U.S. firms turn old cars into eco-friendly rides
- Hackers planning software for iPhone free of AT&T deal
- China, India airports struggle to meet air travel boom
- Eurostar sets record for rail journey
- Hyundai Motor, union agree on wage deal
- Chungkang Export Processing Zone draws 16 new investments
- Malaysia to unveil budget aimed at propping up sagging economy
- Cambodia seeks investors for growing markets
- ECB keeps markets in suspense on rates
- Companies, banks begin to shed subprime torpor
- In Brief
- South Korea says banned bones found in latest shipment of American beef
- Australia marks 'crocodile hunter' Steve Irwin's death
- Activists demand treatment for Myanmar detainees
- PRC gives foreign media tour of toy factory, lab
- Advocate arrested over anti-Olympics campaign, China organization says
- Suicide bombings kill at least 24, wound 66 near Pakistani capital
- U.S. says North Korea remains on terrorism list
- In Brief
- Striking union in UK capital agree to talks
- Bitter tears and white balloons mark 3rd anniversary of Beslan
- Somali Islamic movement 'intact,' says leader
- Olmert aide suggests 'suffocating' Gaza
- Iraq talks end in peace road map
- Rare talks on Cyprus to be held
- India outsourcing is not a 'dog,' or at least not yet
- Real issue is not to stay or leave Iraq
- Craig-like credibility gap
- Goodbye dictators, hello to our future
- China's massive footprint on Africa means commerce, wariness
- After rumors, Egypt ponders a life without Hosni Mubarak
- Gazprom skyscraper controversy in historic St. Petersburg symbolizes Putin's Russia
- Two full years after Katrina, New Orleans recovery stalls
- In Brief
- Christian relief organization gains 100,000 local sponsors
- Taipei to host ethnographical film fest
- Foreign students participate in traditional Confucius event
- Most fruit plates found unhygienic
- Sports lottery operator fairly chosen, MOF says
- Judge assigned to Ma appeal defends objectivity
- Weng asks public to trust in impartiality of judges
- U.S. urged to back Taiwan's U.N. bid
- Shih encouraged to interact with world leaders at APEC
- Taiwan proposes building platform for 'Green APEC'
- Iraqi Supreme Court confirms death sentence for 'Chemical Ali'
- Fearsome Felix slams into Nicaragua
- Group says TV3's testing of PRC goods flawed
- Afghan police say alleged kidnapper of Koreans killed
- Guo donates NT$15b for cancer center
- President urges judiciary to divulge political leanings
- Asia-Pacific coal rush worsens global warming: WWF
- China targets 750 firms in war on pollution
- China targets drug firms in pollution crackdown
- Feisty Chinese basketball player leaves Taiwan
- Taiwan tennis pair advance at US Open
- Wang leads Yankees to victory against Mariners
- Lawmakers divided over confirmation rules of grand justice nominees
- London's FTSE-100 index closes up 61.6 points at 6,376.8
- India storms into semifinals; Malaysia downs Japan
- After turbulent month, ECB may hold off on interest rate rise
- France firmly opposed to energy unbundling, minister says
- U.S. manufacturing sector growth slows as construction spending data falls sharply
- Efimkin takes fourth and hardest stage for overall lead at Spanish Vuelta
- Jamaican PM refuses to concede apparent defeat; observer says vote fair
- European stocks close higher, led by banking stocks
- Colombians await arrival of bodies of killed hostage lawmakers
- Fears about subprime collapse becomes reality as U.K. banks increase borrowing costs
- Ford reports 14.4 percent sales decline in August
- Britain to decide on stem cell research
- Australia claims progress on climate change at APEC
- UN says rate of livestock breed extinction is 'alarming'
- Britain to decide on stem cell research
- Ireland's airline war deepens as Ryanair demands shareholder meeting with rival Aer Lingus
- Bush considers troop strength in Iraq, attends Asia-Pacific summit
- Germany marks 30th anniversary of Red Army Faction terror campaign
- Britain's Brown refuses to kill off rumors of snap poll
- After cholera outbreak in Iraq, Jordan bans entry of food supplies from neighbor
- Ford reports 14.4 percent sales drop in August amid declining market
- Cuba's Castro warns of coming global recession; complains of leftist critics
- French construction group Vinci reports 1H profit up 18 percent
- Federal Reserve, other banking agencies, urge loan companies to help prevent mortgage defaults
- 7 states expected to file Republican primary calendars that violate party rules in US vote
- Children of resigned US senator say they accept his explanation of airport incident
- BP attorneys tell jury pool company has accepted responsibility
- Former President Clinton says he's ready to be 'first laddie'
- Man Sues Police to Get His Porn Back
- U.S. lawmakers return to face Iraq, home mortgage and children's health issues
- Rival factions in Burundi's last rebel group clash, killing 26 people
- Even without Shewfelt, Canadians make it to Beijing
- British transplant patients faces up to her heart in London Museum
- Federal Reserve, other banking agencies, urge loan companies to help prevent mortgage defaults
- U.N. agency says world now has 4 billion phone subscribers
- Efimkin takes fourth and hardest stage for overall lead at Spanish Vuelta
- Ford reports 14.4 percent sales decline in August amid declining market
- Eury to follow Earnhardt to Hendrick
- US lawmakers return to face Iraq, home mortgage and children's health issues
- MetroPCS offers to buy wireless service rival Leap for $5.12 billion in stock
- Microsoft fails to win first round making Open Office XML a global standard
- Journalist for US-funded radio allowed to leave Iran, broadcaster says
- Britain's Brown refuses to kill off rumors of snap poll
- Convicted California peeper sues police to get back hundreds of pornographic movies, magazines
- United States among teams given extra security for Rugby World Cup
- Ford reports 14.4 pct sales decline in August, Nissan sales rise 6.3 pct
- Wilkinson injures ankle and is out of England's opening game
- Greek officials race to repair fire damage at Ancient Olympia for Beijing flame-lighting
- Lana Clarkson, victim in Phil Spector case, chased fame and only found it in death
- Stocks rise after reports show declines in manufacturing growth, construction spending
- Andy Roddick, James Blake headline U.S. team for upcoming Davis Cup against Sweden
- Independent study on Iraq finds Baghdad fails in meeting most of its goals
- Hochtief, partner make euro1.6 billion bid for Deutsche Bahn real estate unit
- Sean Penn movie debut draws packed house in Alaska
- Ford, Toyota report sales declines, but GM shows increase
- Independent US study on Iraqi government finds Baghdad fails to meet most of its goals
- Aviation Capital Group orders 15 Boeing 737s
- U.S. safety regulators may investigate timing of Mattel's toy recall
- `Heroes' cast offers up some plot turns viewers will see in season 2
- Coney Island side show `freak' studying to become a lawyer
- Jamaican PM refuses to concede apparent defeat; observer says vote fair
- Lender NovaStar to cut back on new loans, pulls stock offering amid deteriorating mortgage market
- Mexico's Pemex, Statoil renew cooperation agreement
- Independent US study on Iraqi government finds Baghdad fails to meet most of its goals
- French and Colombian foreign ministers meet for talks on Colombian hostages
- Goldberg Defends Vick in 'View' Debut
- French first lady tells of long negotiations to free medics imprisoned by Libya
- Mercedes-Benz USA sales edge 1.8 percent higher on strong SUV demand
- Brazil airline TAM cuts fleet expansion plans
- Republican US lawmaker's aides summoned to court in probe of links with convicted lobbyist
- Google dispatches with 4-year-old trademark suit over online ads
- ABC's `Good Morning America' expanding, although not to many TV viewers
- Brazil's Petrobras starts work on new refinery without Venezuela's PdVSA
- Ford, Toyota, Chrysler sales drop, but GM shows increase in August
- Dollar higher against most major currencies ahead of ECB rate decision
- Oil, gas futures rise on storm worries, OPEC expectations
- Lewis Drops an Anti-Gay Slur on Telethon
- Italian church spoiling for another fight over abortion after botched selective abortion
- Madonna says she has not used her celebrity to speed adoption of Malawian child
- Ford, Toyota, Chrysler sales drop, but GM shows increase
- Moya, Chela reach U.S. Open quarterfinals; Nadal, Henin, Serena Williams play later
- Third-place just fine for Hambuechen, Germany
- Top U.S. general in Iraq says next few months will determine whether troops can be reduced
- IAAF identifies France's Keita with "suspicious" doping test result at Worlds
- US congressional investigators say violence in Iraq remains high, few governing benchmarks met
- Cheesy Attack Leads to Assault Charges
- Former President Clinton says he's ready to be 'first laddie'
- Wheat prices surge to maximum trading limit amid demand from India, global supply concerns
- Former US President Jimmy Carter calls for `balanced' Middle East debate
- Jury chosen in 1st trial from deadly BP plant explosion
- Lung specialist reports possible case of consumer illness from home-microwaved popcorn
- Cops: Nude Driver's Conduct Distracting
- Side Show 'Freak' Wants to Be a Lawyer
- Studies: Cutting doctors' hours had limited effect on improving death rates
- Convicted Peeper Sues to Get Porn Back
- US congressional investigators say violence in Iraq remains high, few governing benchmarks met
- Veteran center Pierre Turgeon expected to make retirement official
- Jamaican PM faces pressure to concede defeat; observers say vote fair
- Congress approves new look for dollar coin that honors young American Indian woman guide
- Bryn Terfel pulled out of Royal Opera's Ring cycle because of son's injured finger
- Greenspan _ the author _ muses on talking about the U.S. economy in his own words
- U.S. to launch new seven-team women's professional soccer league in 2009
- Stocks rise after reports show mild declines in manufacturing growth, construction spending
- Ford, Toyota, Chrysler sales drop, but GM shows increase
- Brazil's Palmeiras signs young Paraguayan midfielder Fretes
- Canada's minority government to face a confidence vote next month
- Maple Leafs' Bell suspended indefinitely by NHL
- Transplant Patient Faces Up to Old Heart
- Nicole Kidman says she was engaged to a mystery man following her divorce from Tom Cruise
- Former vice president Gore likely to endorse a candidate before Democratic primaries begin
- Large flightless bird follows golfers around course
- Mattel to recall several hundred thousand Chinese-made toys because of lead paint
- That's Not a Birdie, That's an Emu
- New Orleans mayor is said to be considering a run for governor; polls give him little chance
- Kidman Was Secretly Engaged Post-Cruise
- Psychedelic rock group Klaxons wins Britain's Mercury Prize
- Hand over of slain Colombian hostages delayed again
- France hands Italy second loss; Greece, Spain, Germany, Lithuania, Russia, Croatia also win
- 7 states expected to file Republican primary calendars that violate party rules in US vote
- 'Halloween' scares up record box office for U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend
- Book sheds light on a president 'Dead Certain' of his path but given to tears
- MetroPCS offers to buy wireless rival Leap for $5.12B; deal could create new national carrier
- Bush drops veto hints, signals plans to sign congressional ethics bill soon
- Study: Merck's experimental niacin-based cholesterol drug limits side effect
- Federer knows everything there is to know about Roddick
- After break with Apple, NBC to sell new fall TV shows on Amazon
- Jamaican PM faces pressure to concede defeat; observers say vote fair
- Greenspan's Book Muses About the Economy
- Diebold, NCR get ready for ATM-cell phone communications
- Psychedelic rock group Klaxons wins Britain's Mercury Prize
- Bo Diddley is released from hospital after suffering a heart attack
- Police raid Corinthians offices in fraud investigation
- Kidman Was Secretly Engaged Post-Cruise
- Mattel to recall several hundred thousand Chinese-made toys because of lead paint
- Bush considers troop strength in Iraq, attends Asia-Pacific summit
- Djokovic pockets victory at U.S. Open, meets Moya in quarters
- Forget the corporate ladder: Some college graduates see higher calling
- After break with Apple, NBC to sell new fall TV shows on Amazon
- Senator's children say they asked him about airport incident, believe him that he's not gay
- Britain to decide on stem cell research
- 3 months after elections, Belgium still lacks a government. Is Belgium's end near?
- From Holbrooke to Kissinger, ex-diplomats offer White House hopefuls decades of experience
- Germany marks 30th anniversary of Red Army Faction terror campaign
- Bob Woodward, Joan Didion to appear in film about David Halberstam
- Progress in Bhutto-Musharraf talks but Pakistan reels from suicide attacks near army HQ
- Amid calls for 'urgency,' WTO talks off to a cautious restart
- US recalls about 700,000 toys from Mattel because of lead paint
- South Korea to announce its first astronaut
- Senator reconsiders decision to resign in uproar over sex sting
- Lawsuit planned over `totally false' reports in new book about Anna Nicole Smith
- Rapper The Game ordered to stand trial on felony charges in Los Angeles
- Djokovic pockets victory at U.S. Open, meets Moya in quarters
- US recalls more than 700,000 toys from Mattel because of lead paint
- Rockabilly pioneer Janis Martin dies at 67
- Senator reconsiders decision to resign in uproar over sex sting
- APEC leaders "greatly concerned" by lack of progress on global trade talks, draft says
- Cheesy Attack Leads to Assault Charges
- Business executives plan to push Pacific Rim leaders to create carbon emissions pricing system
- Senator reconsiders decision to resign in uproar over sex sting
- Dance punk group the Klaxons wins Britain's Mercury Prize
- Kidman Was Secretly Engaged Post-Cruise
- Jamaican PM faces pressure to concede defeat; observers say vote fair
- McCain gets tough questions from students on age, conservatism
- Bush defends troop buildup in Iraq, assured Australia won't reduce forces
- Yahoo to buy online ad network BlueLithium for $300 million
- China defends its battered toy industry with factory tour for foreign media
- Mattel recalls more than 800,000 toys worldwide because of lead paint
- Serena Williams loses to Justine Henin in U.S. Open quarterfinals
- Rockabilly pioneer Janis Martin dies at 67
- Lo Duca hits a pair of 3-run homers, Mets roll to 11-7 win over Reds
- Bush says Pacific Rim leaders can help advance stalled global trade talks
- Business executives plan to push Pacific Rim leaders to create carbon emissions pricing system
- Hollywood is set to remake another Hong Kong action thriller, 'Breaking News'
- Mattel recalls more than 800,000 toys worldwide because of lead paint
- Yet another Japanese government minister admits financial discrepancies
- Malaysia's Lion Group to study US$7 billion steel mill in Vietnam
- Republican Fred Thompson will preview candidacy with ad during debate involving rivals
- Officials say Bush unlikely to order more than symbolic troop cuts this year
- Diamondbacks rip Young in 9-1 victory over Padres
- Beckett outpitches Halladay to win 5-3, with help from rookie Ellsbury
- Bangladesh's military-backed government moves against the country's political elite
- China investigating latest Mattel recalls, liaising with U.S. safety agency
- Business executives plan to push Pacific Rim leaders to create carbon emissions pricing system
- Appeals court revives Broadcom's suit against Qualcomm
- Congress questioning regulators amid housing slump, market upheaval
- Diamondbacks rip Young in 9-1 victory over Padres
- Philippine shares rise 0.9 percent as Wall Street's advance aids recovery
- Beckett outpitches Halladay to win 5-3, with help from rookie Ellsbury
- Mass, candle light processions mark Mother Teresa's death anniversary
- Bush says he may raise cyber hacking worries with China's President Hu
- Economists predict Singapore's 2007 GDP will rise 7.5 percent
- California Republicans wrestle with party values, platform
- U.S. general in Iraq says next few months will determine whether troops can be reduced
- Mattel recalls 800,000 toys worldwide because of lead paint
- Official: China investigating latest Mattel recalls, in touch with U.S.
- Tobey Maguire and fiancee get marriedin Hawaii
- Serena Williams loses to Justine Henin in U.S. Open quarterfinals; Nadal loses
- EU urges China to limit industry protections on grounds of national security
- No. 2 Rafael Nadal upset by No. 15 David Ferrer in U.S. Open's 4th round
- Actor Tobey Maguire Weds in Hawaii
- Malaysian farmers ordered to cull 105,000 pigs
- South Korean liberal party announces presidential candidate list
- Dollar lower vs yen in Asia on weak Japanese shares
- Yet another Japanese government minister admits financial discrepancies
- Australia reschedules soccer friendly against China
- Malaysian farmers ordered to get rid of 105,000 pigs
- Upul Chandana quits international cricket in frustration
- Japanese stocks fall 1.6 percent for third-straight day over lingering subprime problems
- SKorean diplomat's death in Beijing not related to tuna sandwich, health minister says
- Japanese stocks fall 1.6 percent for third-straight day over lingering subprime problems
- Taiwan shares fall on profit-taking
- Scrap an all-Williams matchup _ no Nadal-Federer rematch, either
- Reinsurers Munich Re, Hannover Re expect large claims from Hurricane Dean
- Australian court bans planned march route by APEC protesters against 'Bush Coalition'
- Bush considers maintaining troop buildup in Iraq despite inevitable pushback from Congress
- China stocks edge up, led by metals, but gains capped by worries over pending IPOs
- Bush says Pacific Rim leaders can help advance stalled global trade talks
- Mass, candle light processions mark Mother Teresa's death anniversary
- German officials: 3 terror suspects arrested for plotting attacks
- China executes lawmaker who ordered car bomb plot that killed mistress
- Senator reconsiders decision to resign in uproar over sex sting
- Critics of Pittsburgh's young mayor say he hasn't accomplished enough in first year in office
- Leaflets at US, British embassies in Myanmar decry support for democracy movement
- Airbus A380 flies to South Korea for promotional visit
- Bryant showered with affection at start of Asian tour
- Malaysia's scandal-plagued Transmile seeks to return to profitability
- Euro slips against US dollar
- Pavarotti to receive government prize for the promotion of Italian culture
- England wins toss and bats against India _ without injured allrounder Andrew Flintoff
- Hong Kong shares rise on gains in China Mobile
- Actor 'Baffled' by NYC Pipe Bomb Blast
- Philippine shares rise 0.9 percent as Wall Street's advance aids recovery
- Global warming could mean more heart problems, doctors warn
- Taiwan consumer prices rise to six-month high
- Pavarotti to Receive Government Prize
- ArcelorMittal buys out Canada's Wabush iron ore mine
- SAP: Court meeting with Oracle postponed to Sept. 11
- Total oil company targeting 4 percent production growth
- Stepanek back in Davis Cup team for Czech Republic's playoff against Switzerland
- EU's Frattini: Threat of terror attacks in EU remains high, new anti-terror measures needed
- Mass, candlelight processions mark anniversary of Mother Teresa's death
- Astana sponsor to stay on through 2010 despite series of doping scandals, team says
- Poland's Walesa to be fitted with pacemaker
- Oil prices rise; above US$75 on storm worries
- Bomb kills 11 in Baghdad; Embattled al-Maliki meets with top Shiite cleric
- Yet another Japanese government minister admits financial discrepancies
- Bill Gates joins Gordon Brown's new global health plan
- Schiavone to lead defending champion Italy in Fed Cup final against Russia
- Asian markets mixed amid profit-taking after Wall Street's overnight rise
- Pedro Almodovar's 'All About My Mother' gets Old Vic stage adaptation
- France and Inter at odds over Vieira's status for Italy match
- South Korean court to announce decision in appeal by Hyundai Motor chairman
- Britain pledges to guard supply routes in Iraq
- China executes lawmaker who ordered car bomb plot that killed mistress
- US dollar mostly up, gold down in European morning trading
- Bulgarian world ice-dancing champion charged in connection with fatal road accident
- ABB raises outlook through 2011, forecasts strong Asian demand
- Bomb kills 11 civilians in Baghdad; Three soldiers killed in attack on patrol
- Mexican teen jailed in Georgia over tuberculosis care will be deported with mother, officials say
- Sotheby's Hong Kong to auction relic looted from Beijing's imperial Summer Palace
- Bomb kills 11 civilians in Baghdad; Four soldiers killed in attacks in capital
- Apathy, hostility await pope during 3-day visit to Austria
- Philippine president likely to discuss terror cooperation with Bush at APEC: official
- Germany without doubles specialist for Davis Cup semifinal tie with Russia
- Indian shares slip slightly; profit taking in blue chips
- Wilkinson in doubt for South Africa game with ankle ligament sprain
- Bomb kills 11 civilians in Baghdad; Four soldiers killed in attacks in capital
- Birkhead, Stern to Sue Over New Book
- Canadian Pacific makes $1.48 billion (euro1.09 billion) bid for Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern RR
- Pavarotti to receive government prize for the promotion of Italian culture
- August a whirlwind month for pitcher Darvish
- UEFA to distribute payments from Champions League to European leagues
- Australia names strongest lineup for World Cup opener against Japan
- Germany goalkeeper Lehmann fit to play against Wales in Euro qualifying
- MGIC, Radian terminate pending merger, citing troubles in mortgage market
- Swedish defense minister resigns
- Asian markets mixed amid profit-taking after Wall Street's overnight rise
- India's Tata Motors set to introduce ultra-cheap car next year
- Yet another Japanese government minister admits financial discrepancies
- London's FTSE-100 index down 43.8 points at 6,330.0 at midday
- NKorea arrests nationals and foreigner for alleged espionage
- Spanish university awards honorary degree to Vargas Llosa
- Man United's Ferguson says David Beckham cannot transform American soccer alone
- Burundian rebel faction offers no apology for attack, says it was "restoring order" in group
- Former Ferrari technician Stepney linked to alleged sabotage attempt
- MGIC abandons deal for rival mortgage insurer Radian, citing troubles in mortgage market
- Jamaican PM concedes election to opposition after close race
- Bush considers maintaining troop buildup in Iraq despite inevitable pushback from Congress
- Leaflets at US, British embassies in Myanmar decry support for democracy movement
- Italy forward Toni still hoping to face France despite thigh injury
- Lebanon's parliament opens the way for fierce presidential battle
- Republican senator reconsiders decision to resign in uproar over sex sting
- Marcia Mae Jones, 1930s child star, dies at 83
- Palm decides not to release Foleo mobile companion; forecasts charge of less than $10 million (euro7.36 million)
- All Blacks name full-strength side for World Cup opener
- Bank of England offers more money in its monthly market operation, amid credit concerns
- Actor Tobey Maguire Weds in Hawaii
- Lewis Drops an Anti-Gay Slur on Telethon
- Spain beats Ghana to reach U-17 World Cup final
- Shah, Mascarenhas, Wright rally England to 316-6 against India and chance of victory
- Indian city punishes workers for spitting in office
- Apathy, hostility await pope during 3-day visit to Austria
- Total oil company targeting 4 percent production growth
- Germany goalkeeper Lehmann fit to play against Wales in Euro 2008 qualifying
- Intel to respond quickly to antitrust queries on deal with STMicroelectronics
- 2 killed, 20 missing in boat accident in west Nepal
- European Central Bank says market volatility has increased, will act if it persists
- Turkish Parliament approves new government
- U.S. stocks open lower following run-up; Wall Street awaits Fed economic data
- Tottenham denies captain Ledley King has experienced setback following knee surgery
- Bush backs Australia on APEC climate change deal
- 2 killed, 26 missing in boat accident in west Nepal
- Canadian Pacific makes $1.48 billion bid for Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern RR
- U.S.: Pending home sales fell in July to lowest level since September 2001
- Swedish defense minister resigns over budget cutbacks
- Alinghi looks for out-of-court peace with BMW Oracle Racing over America's Cup lawsuit
- EU economy chief: European economy should overcome credit crisis but risks ahead
- Reports: Jude Law arrested for allegedly attacking photographer
- Australia names strongest lineup for World Cup opener against Japan
- Bomb kills 11 civilians in Baghdad; Four soldiers killed in attacks in capital
- Boeing's new 787 won't fly until November or December
- France chases first World Cup after dominating Six Nations
- Jude Law Arrested for Alleged Attack
- United States women win gold in crazy finish
- All Blacks name full-strength side for World Cup opener
- United States women win gold in crazy finish
- Lebanon's parliament opens the way for fierce presidential battle
- D. James Kennedy, influential Christian broadcaster and megachurch pioneer, dies at 76
- U.S. senator reconsiders decision to resign in uproar over sex sting
- Britain accepts stem cell research
- Coastal development in Malaysia destroying vital shelter for migrating birds, group says
- House price and interest rate increases push UK property affordability to near record lows
- One of five lawsuits in BP plant explosion settled
- Tim Burton gets lifetime achievement award in Venice
- European Central Bank says market volatility has increased, will act if it persists
- Mattel recalls 800,000 toys worldwide because of lead paint
- Hawkins banned for three months by Italian basketball federation for cannabis use
- Exercise can help regenerate new blood vessels, doctors say
- Bomb kills at least 13 civilians in Baghdad; Four soldiers killed in attacks in capital
- Sun seeks to boost stock price, perceptions of its recovery with 1-for-4 reverse split
- Condoleezza Rice stands in for Laura Bush at dinner in Australia
- Pending sales of existing U.S. homes fell in July to lowest level since September 2001
- Slovenian PM names new health, transport ministers
- D. James Kennedy, influential Christian broadcaster and megachurch pioneer, dies at 76
- Germany says SEC sought legal assistance in Siemens scandal
- Wilkinson in doubt for South Africa game with ankle ligament sprain
- Oil, gas futures fluctuate on storm predictions and economic news
- Carnival cites regulatory issues in calling off deal with Germany's TUI AG
- Sud
- ConAgra says it will drop popcorn chemical linked to lung ailment
- 3 arrested in alleged terror plot targeting U.S. facilities in Germany
- Swedish defense minister resigns over budget cutbacks
- Freire takes fifth stage at Spanish Vuelta, Efimkin keeps overall lead
- Pending sales of existing U.S. homes fell in July to lowest level since September 2001
- Sidelines
- French wary of Pumas in Rugby World Cup opener
- England lacks talent, Premier chairman says
- Duncan delivers as Cards top Pirates
- Heat's O'Neal wants divorce
- Yanks win, but Wang, Rodriguez hurt
- Ferrer downs compatriot Nadal in US Open shocker
- Meng sent home after basketball altercation
- Rival gets the attention, but Taiwanese get the win
- In Brief
- Hand-rolled tobacco linked to greater risk of developing cancer
- Research finds pillow height determines quality of sleep
- Kidman does not regret her marriage with Cruise
- British transplant patient faces up to her heart in London Museum
- Rare bronze horse head set to be auctioned off
- Global warming may trigger more heart problems
- Doctor's communication skills seen as vital
- Taiex closes slightly lower on profit-taking
- Greenback ends mixed as market awaits key U.S. data
- Latest economic reports help boost Dow, Nasdaq
- German pharmaceutical giant quits NYSE
- In Brief
- Yahoo combats money troubles with purchase of BlueLithium
- Microsoft struggles to make Open Office XML a global standard
- Regent launches search for management apprentices
- Taiwan inflation rebounds after recent food shortage
- Taiwan losing foreigners to China
- U.S. Congress questions financial regulators
- OECD warns of 'less buoyant' outlook for world's economy
- APEC shuts door on India, other hopefuls
- Buy more, Bush tells China's consumers
- CEPD mulls lowering corporate income tax
- Taiwan allows new financial holding firms, stiffens rules
- China regulators investigate latest recall of Mattel toys
- In Brief
- Pakistani militants linked to al-Qaida free 10 soldiers, official says
- India launches group to examine nuclear deal with U.S.
- Japan and North Korea meet in bid to repair tense relations
- Another Japanese official admits financial 'mistake'
- Malaysia calls off pig cull, denies racial unrest
- Mother Teresa remembered in India
- Afghan violence kills at least 20 Taliban militants
- In Brief
- African parks losing wildlife species, report says
- Union in London calls off tube strike
- Three months after elections, Belgium still lacks government
- Lebanon cheers victorious army
- EU must include Turkey, declares UK's Miliband
- British leader to launch international health plan
- Working and surfing at the office
- Will Santa Claus use Russian stamps?
- The game over Myanmar
- Judiciary must rise above partisanship
- Garment mills facing failure in Cambodia
- The rich seen handling wildfires differently
- Ancient Persian wrestling ritual making a comeback
- In many poor countries, spinal injury still means death
- SMEs remain bright stars in Taiwan's Economy
- Free flu shots for seniors set to begin on October 1
- Education system has room for improvement, says Lee
- New amendment may save BNHI NT$100m each year
- In Brief
- Official announces health regulations for PRC spouses of Taiwan nationals
- Breeders to file suit over alleged false report on eels
- Foundation calls for reforms to country's judicial system
- Taiwan to spend NT$26.5b on cultural affairs
- Chen thanks Japan for silence on U.N. issue
- Shih says he will not avoid, raise U.N. matter at APEC
- Germany foils plan to attack U.S. military facilities
- 'Dysfunctional' Iraq misses benchmarks, GAO reports
- Felix sparks flood fears; leaves 3 dead
- DPP's Hsieh questioned over fund use
- Taiwan seen looming over Chinese-American diplomacy
- CEC gives green light to vote on KMT's assets
- Judge orders November court date for Busta Rhymes
- Ruling and opposition parties urged to halt UN referendum drives
- Hu slams Taiwan's UN referendum
- Bush makes no mention of Taiwan during meeting with Hu
- President and other DPP heavyweights to take part in march
- DPP challenges KMT to merge UN referendum initiatives
- Israel has injury worries ahead of Euro 2008 qualifying match at England
- 2nd Nazi-related video with soldiers surfaces in Austria
- European stocks end lower led by banks and automakers
- United States women win gold in crazy finish
- US man gets anthrax poisoning from African drums, no terrorism suspected
- Malaysia enters semifinal, Pakistan faces elimination
- Malaysia enters semifinal, Pakistan faces elimination
- Bomb kills at least 13 civilians in Baghdad; Six soldiers killed in attacks in capital
- U.S. Treasury official says economic effect of mortgage crisis, market turmoil 'far from over'
- Siemens wants to expand its stake in Russia's largest turbine maker
- Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury to split joint roles of chairman and chief executive
- Bomb kills at least 13 civilians in Baghdad; Six soldiers killed in attacks in capital
- Jude Law arrested for allegedly attacking photographer
- U.S. stocks decline after run-up; Wall Street awaits Fed economic data
- 2nd Nazi-related video with soldiers surfaces in Austria
- Palm axes Foleo mobile companion; forecasts charge of less than $10 million
- Ethiopia detains 107 people over the past 2 months
- France ready to tackle Argentina, Wilkinson absence no consolation to U.S. Eagles
- Ohio Republican Rep. Gillmor found dead in his apartment Wednesday, Republican aide says
- Bush considers maintaining U.S. troop buildup in Iraq despite inevitable resistance from Congress
- Microsoft cuts price of Zune music player by $50
- Ohio Rep. Gillmor found dead in his apartment Wednesday, Republican aide says
- Anadarko Petroleum chief says Gulf gas project on target to meet year-end goals
- Two foiled terror plots in Europe linked to al-Qaida, with roots in Pakistan
- Coca-Cola cutting 100-125 jobs in North America unit
- Lawyers for U.S. lawmaker ask Senate ethics panel to reject a complaint against him
- Independent U.S. study says Iraqi security forces at least a year away from operating independently
- Freire takes fifth stage at Spanish Vuelta, Efimkin keeps overall lead
- Democratic donor Norman Hsu fails to appear for bail hearing
- Lebanon's parliament opens the way for fierce presidential battle
- Myanmar soldiers fire shots to break up protest by 100s of Buddhist monks, exile media report
- Ethiopia detains 107 people over the past 2 months
- Closing arguments begin in Phil Spector murder trial
- Attorney says blast caused by BP's appetite for profits
- Chakvetadze beats Peer to get to 1st Grand Slam semifinal at U.S. Open
- ConAgra says it will drop popcorn chemical linked to lung ailment
- China denies computer spying accusations, but reports highlight unconventional strategies
- China denies computer spying accusations, but reports highlight unconventional strategies
- New evidence found in Formula One's Ferrari-McLaren spy scandal
- Apple unveils new iPod Nano with video
- ConAgra says it will drop popcorn chemical linked to lung ailment
- 6 more American soldiers die as car bomb rocks east Baghdad
- Tendulkar, Uthappa lead India to 2-wicket win over England, even series 3-3
- Zavagnin replaces Mastroeni on United States roster for Brazil game
- Independent U.S. study says Iraqi security forces at least a year away from operating independently
- Veteran actor Thompson uses mix of technology, Hollywood to launch presidential bid
- Independent U.S. study says Iraqi security forces at least a year away from operating independently
- Boeing's new 787 won't fly until November or December
- 3 arrested in alleged terror plot targeting U.S. facilities in Germany
- 3 arrested in alleged terror plot targeting U.S. facilities in Germany
- Parties clash in Congress over whether to raise U.S. gas tax in response to bridge collapse
- Myanmar soldiers fire shots in air to break up Buddhist monks' protest, exile media report
- Myanmar soldiers fire shots in air to break up Buddhist monks' protest, exile media report
- Chakvetadze beats Peer to get to 1st Grand Slam semifinal at U.S. Open
- Britain to rule on controversial stem cell research
- Democratic donor Norman Hsu fails to appear for bail hearing
- Chakvetadze beats Peer to get to 1st Grand Slam semifinal at U.S. Open
- U.S. Fed sees credit crunch hurting housing, while impact on overall economy is limited
- Boeing's new 787 won't fly until November or December
- White congressman from black Memphis district is under fire from black preachers
- Reports: Belarus signs contract for oil exploration in Iran
- U.S. Justice Department approves sale of Baltimore-area steel mill
- Conservative Republican U.S. lawmaker found dead in his apartment Wednesday
- Michigan Supreme Court sanctions dropped against lawyer who compared judges to Hitler
- Democratic donor Norman Hsu fails to appear for bail hearing
- Apple launches new iPods with touch-screen, wireless features
- 8 more American soldiers die as car bomb rocks east Baghdad
- Louisiana court speeds Katrina suits, says hospitals' lack of evacuation plan is not malpractice
- Independent U.S. tudy says Iraqi security forces at least a year away from operating independently
- Thanks to Russia, Romania finds itself back on podium at gymnastics worlds
- 8 more American soldiers die as car bomb rocks east Baghdad
- Closing arguments begin in Phil Spector murder trial
- Computer maker Gateway to sell professional business unit for $90 million
- Pavarotti's condition deteriorates, Italian news agency reports
- US man gets anthrax poisoning from African drums, no terrorism suspected
- France's Sarkozy hopeful on possible hostage-for-rebel deal by Venezuela's Chavez in Colombia
- Pavarotti's condition deteriorates, Italian news agency reports
- Jurors Hear Closings in Spector Trial
- Pavarotti Is in Very Seious Condition
- Pavarotti Is in Very Serious Condition
- Dutch computer voting machine company caught editing Wikipedia entry
- Pavarotti's condition deteriorates, Italian news agency reports
- Lawmaker returns after recuperating from sickness that threatened Democrats' control of U.S. Senate
- Apple unveils new iPods, lowers iPhone price and cuts low-end iPhone
- B-52 bomber mistakenly loaded with nuclear weapons and flown over U.S.
- Jamaica's new leader pledges action on jobs, crime
- Lawmaker returns after recuperating from sickness that threatened Democrats' control of U.S. Senate
- Freire takes fifth stage at Spanish Vuelta, Efimkin keeps overall lead
- California Republicans wrestles with party values, platform, in sign of national schism
- South African production asks whether forgiveness can heal
- 2004 champ Kuznetsova, Chakvetadze reach U.S. Open semifinals
- Spector Jury Hears Closing Arguments
- Well-known art museum acquires new US site
- Judge awards Jennifer Lopez $545,000 in lawsuit against ex-husband
- Gold down
- U.S. automakers use electric motors to reduce drag, raise gas mileage
- Brazil committee votes to expel Senate president
- Louisiana court speeds Katrina suits
- Lawyers for Republican senator ask U.S. Senate ethics panel to reject a complaint against him
- Pavarotti's condition deteriorates, Italian news agencies report
- Lawyers for Republican senator ask U.S. Senate ethics panel to reject a complaint against him
- Oil, gas futures rise on storm predictions and supply concerns
- Republican candidates to hold fifth debate, but late entry Thompson skips out
- Hollywood unions ask U.S. to block Canadian film, TV subsidies
- Jamaica's new leader pledges action on jobs, crime
- Tim Gunn of `Project Runway' coaches fashion-challenged women on new TV show
- Hollywood costume designer Michael Woulfe, who dressed golden age movie stars, dies at 89
- Apple unveils new iPods, lowers iPhone price
- U.S. stocks decline after Fed data reading doesn't guarantee rate cut; housing data stir unease
- D. James Kennedy, influential Christian broadcaster and megachurch pioneer, dies at 76
- British authorities permit research using animal eggs to create human stem cells
- U.S. stocks decline after Fed data reading doesn't guarantee rate cut; housing data stir unease
- Singer Pablo Montero booked on suspicion of cocaine possession
- Judge awards Jennifer Lopez $545,000 in lawsuit against ex-husband
- Officials say man caught anthrax from African drums, no terrorism suspected
- Nickel, copper, zinc prices drop amid economic growth concerns; oil prices rise
- Indian City Punishes Spitting Workers
- Saints face Colts in "what might have been" opener
- Mom Says Son Suspended for Hiding on Bus
- Regulators say they're closely watching markets; full economic impact not yet known
- NBA allows TV replay to review fights, some flagrant fouls
- Shoppers Browse Unstaffed Store's Aisles
- Classified social-networking system promises to help U.S. spies talk, collaborate
- Shoppers Browse Unstaffed Store's Aisles
- Shoppers Browse Unstaffed Colorado Store
- Boston Stock Exchange closes its electronic stock exchange
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedule
- Carnival cites regulatory issues in calling off deal with TUI AG
- Indian City Punishes Spitting Workers
- Dollar down against most major currencies after home sales data, Fed economic survey
- Novel HIV drug from Merck merits speedy U.S. government approval, advisers say
- Mortgage broker survey finds 33 percent of home loans failed to close last month
- First American home title company to cut 1,300 jobs
- ConAgra says it will drop popcorn chemical linked to lung ailment
- Halle Berry Pregnant With First Child
- Davydenko, Kuznetsova, Chakvetadze reach U.S. Open semifinals
- Some toy companies could see sales rise amid recalls by others
- Militantes libertam 6 de mais de 150 militares que mant
- Louisiana court speeds Katrina suits
- Equine influenza at stud farms endangers Australian breeding industry
- Coca-Cola announces new plant, sets 100 percent recycling goal
- Republican senator's lawyers ask U.S. Senate ethics panel to reject complaint against him
- Pavarotti's condition deteriorates, Italian news agency reports
- Republican senator's lawyers ask U.S. Senate ethics panel to reject complaint against him
- Closing arguments begin in Phil Spector murder trial
- Cops: Pair Announced Pot Sale Out Window
- Shoppers Browse Unstaffed Colorado Store
- U.S. Agriculture Secretary says CAFTA more successful than expected
- Momma Moose Bashes Through Woman's Door
- Police Say Woman Lived With Dead Aunt
- Wal-Mart to stop selling cypress mulch from Louisiana in bid to cut down hurricane risk
- Momma Moose Bashes Through Woman's Door
- Jeremy Piven on his fashion sense: `It's not like I'm hunting down the perfect ascot to wear'
- Officials say man caught anthrax from African drums, no terrorism suspected
- Arkansas attorney general rejects initiative to prevent unmarried couples from adopting children
- Israel advances as Serbia takes earliest trip home in 60 years; rookie Portugal also advances
- Country singer Sammy Kershaw enters Louisiana lieutenant governor race
- Families of kidnapped Americans in Colombia seek help for kin from Venezuela's Chavez
- Indian City Punishes Spitting Workers
- Davydenko, Kuznetsova, Chakvetadze reach U.S. Open semifinals
- Brazil slows reduction of prime interest rate amid inflation concerns
- Momma Moose Bashes Through Woman's Door
- Donovan, Howard, Bocanegra to vie for unofficial U.S. Player of Year award
- Lawsuit says US president's office stopped automatic archiving of e-mail in 2002
- Officials say man caught anthrax from African drums, no terrorism suspected
- Man Found Nude After Clothes Stolen
- Griffin Gets the Hook for Using N-Word
- Oscar-winning actress Miyoshi Umeki, star of `Sayonara' and `Flower Drum Song,' dies at 78
- Congressional panel told problems plague reconstruction programs for Iraq, Afghanistan
- Hewlett-Packard deepens push into cell phone market with 2 business-oriented handsets
- Boeing's new 787 won't fly until November or December
- Major popcorn makers dropping chemical linked to lung ailment
- 8 more American soldiers die in Iraq; car bomb rocks east Baghdad
- Beyond the numbers: Ordinary Iraqis find ways to cope amid the violence
- Pavarotti's condition deteriorates, Italian news agency reports
- Apathy, hostility await pope during 3-day visit to Austria
- Lebanon's parliament opens the way for fierce presidential battle
- Ethiopia detains 107 people over the past 2 months
- ECB likely to hold interest rates as market volatility persists
- British authorities permit research using animal eggs to create human stem cells
- Republican Fred Thompson makes his candidacy for US president official in TV appearance
- 3 arrested in alleged terror plot targeting US facilities in Germany
- Dubai terminates bid to buy majority stake in New Zealand's main airport
- South Korean court to announce decision in appeal by Hyundai Motor chairman
- Walters to Add Shepherd to 'The View'
- Mitchell calls up MLS talent for friendly against Costa Rica
- U.S. officers' study says Iraqi security forces at least a year from operating alone
- US agency kills data-mining system that used personal information without guarding privacy
- England, Spain, Portugal seeking crucial wins as European Championship qualifying resumes
- Biblical sabbatical challenges Israel's modern-day farmers
- Bush to offer both praise and criticism of Chinese president at Asia-Pacific gathering
- Braves rally twice to shock Phils 9-8
- St. Augustine marking important civil right sites
- Exiled former prime minister plans to return to Pakistan next week
- Myanmar soldiers fire shots in air to break up Buddhist monks' protest, exile media report
- Colonial Williamsburg folk art museum looks at more than just 18th century
- Australia's Gold Coast party town, Surfers Paradise
- Sarkozy acredita que a media
- Republican candidates to hold fifth debate, but late entry Thompson skips out
- Democratic donor Norman Hsu fails to appear for bail hearing
- Al Gore follows `An Inconvenient Truth' with new book on the environment
- US Senate ethics panel refuses to dismiss complaint against senator in sex sting
- Apple slashes iPhone price in move to bolster holiday sales, and updates iPod
- US Air Force B-52 bomber, mistakenly loaded with nuclear weapons, flies over US
- Republican Fred Thompson makes his candidacy for US president official in TV appearance
- Walters to Add Shepherd to 'The View'
- Fed sees credit crunch hurting housing, but impact on overall economy is limited
- US Senate ethics panel refuses to dismiss complaint against senator in sex sting
- US Air Force B-52 bomber, mistakenly loaded with nuclear weapons, flies over US
- Mitchell calls up MLS talent for friendly against Costa Rica
- Montero Booked on Suspicion of Drugs
- U.S. officers' study says Iraqi security forces at least a year from operating alone
- 2 Guatemalan candidates killed days before election
- McLaren, Ferrari resume duel at Monza while off-track controversy simmers
- Major popcorn makers dropping chemical linked to lung ailment
- Republicans welcome Thompson's entry in presidential race at fifth debate
- Lawmaker returns to Senate after recuperating from life-threatening sickness
- Republicans welcome Thompson's entry in presidential race at fifth debate
- Microsoft cuts price of Zune music player by $50 same day as new Apple products announced
- Passenger Accused of Exposing Genitals
- Shoppers Browse Unstaffed Colorado Store
- Critics say Sydney APEC security silences as well as protects
- China denies cyber spying charges, but claims highlight pursuit of unconventional strategies
- The Late Show: Nighttime is right time at U.S. Open
- Powerful typhoon storms toward Tokyo after hitting Japan's south
- D. James Kennedy, influential Christian broadcaster and megachurch pioneer, dies at 76
- South Korean court to announce decision in appeal by Hyundai Motor chairman
- U.S. automakers use electric motors to reduce drag, raise gas mileage
- Jeremy Piven, in a New York charity frame of mind, to host Fashion Rocks concert
- Republican Fred Thompson makes his candidacy for US president official in TV appearance
- A win at worlds makes America the team to beat in Beijing
- Get Your Pot Right Here! Students Busted
- Momma Moose Bashes Through Woman's Door
- HSBC to open first branches for wealthy clients in Japan next year
- Jamaica's new leader pledges action on jobs, crime
- Phil Spector prosecutor attacks defense in closing argument
- Pavarotti's Condition Reportedly Worsens
- Walters to Add Shepherd to 'The View'
- Griffin Gets the Hook for Using N-Word
- Halle Berry Pregnant With First Child
- Fashion Week Shows Off Feminine Dresses
- J. Lo Awarded $545,000 in Suit Vs. Ex
- Republican US presidential candidates clash over Iraq war at debate
- Pavarotti's Condition Reportedly Worsens
- Argentina orders Shell refinery closed, cites need for environmental impact studies
- Republican US presidential candidates clash over Iraq war at debate
- Republican Fred Thompson makes his candidacy for US president official in TV appearance
- Powerful typhoon storms toward Tokyo after hitting Japan's south
- Tsunami gerado por terremoto afetaria 1 milh
- Arroyo calls on APEC to address climate change, alleviate poverty
- Canine-catching competition draws Malaysian animal lovers' ire
- Canine-catching competition draws Malaysian animal lovers' ire
- Indians sweep Minnesota again 6-2
- Bush meets Australian opposition leader Rudd, discusses Iraq, U.S. alliance
- Shock beat Mercury 108-100 in WNBA finals Game 1 despite Ford's absence
- Oliver Stone visits Vietnam to research new film on My Lai massacre
- Oliver Stone visits Vietnam to research new film on My Lai massacre
- Thompson Announces Candidacy on Leno
- Pacific nations squabble over whether to include targets in tackling climate change
- South Korea again finds banned bones in US beef shipment
- China says it's ready to work with other countries on product safety
- Oliver Stone Visits My Lai for New Film
- New Caledonia beats Solomon Islands to reach Oceania soccer final
- New Caledonia beats Solomon Islands to reach Oceania soccer final
- US senator fights to keep job after sex sting arrest; ethics panel will not drop complaint
- U.S. Open Road
- Italian Tenor Pavarotti Is Dead
- Indonesian man with bird flu recovering, Health Ministry says
- Indonesian man with bird flu recovering, Health Ministry says
- China says it's ready to work with other countries on product safety
- Philippine shares drop 0.5 percent as market consolidates
- Singapore opposition leader jailed 3 weeks for unauthorized bid to leave country
- Braves rally twice to shock Phils 9-8
- Yao Ming backs China national team coach, tells media to ease their criticism
- Yao Ming backs China national team coach, tells media to ease their criticism
- Musharraf urges Pakistanis to revive spirit of 1965 war with India
- Malaysia 2008 budget may surprise with tax cut ahead of elections
- Malaysia 2008 budget may surprise with tax cut ahead of elections
- Pacific nations squabble over whether to include targets in tackling climate change
- Fred Thompson makes his candidacy for the Republican US presidential nomination official
- Illegal, fake alcohol makers in China closed as vice premier urges business honesty
- U.S. presidential candidates paying to pollute but could do more to show green awareness
- US study finds Iraq's security forces far from ready to take over the fight
- Thompson Announces Candidacy on Leno
- Malaysia carmaker Proton still in alliance talks with several parties
- Malaysia carmaker Proton still in alliance talks with several parties
- Top Chinese women's tennis players to miss China Open
- Top Chinese women's tennis players to miss China Open
- World Bank economist says U.S. subprime crisis will be over in couple of months
- Safety focus of 1st trial from deadly BP plant blast in Texas
- Canada relies on MLS talent in squad for Costa Rica game
- Malaysia's Mahathir resumes eating, exercising after heart bypass surgery
- US senator trying to reverse guilty plea for sex sting arrest in effort to stay in office
- Fijian coup leader re-imposes state of emergency, accuses former PM of 'destabilization'
- Republicans debate while Thompson opts for scripted entry on TV, Internet
- Republican US presidential candidates clash over Iraq war at debate
- US presidential candidate, Democratic senator Biden visits Iraq
- Dollar higher against yen in Asia ahead of ECB, US data
- Dollar higher against yen in Asia ahead of ECB, US data
- Sao Paulo draw widens lead in Brazilian national championship
- Indian actor Hrithik Roshan suffers knee injury in movie action scene
- Indian actor Hrithik Roshan suffers knee injury in movie action scene
- Nepalese airline sacrifices goats to please gods, help repair airplane
- Nepalese airline sacrifices goats to please gods, help repair airplane
- Pacific nations squabble over whether to include targets in tackling climate change
- Bush plans mixed message for China's Hu; meets Australian opposition leader and Iraq war foe
- Conductor James Conlon to stay with Los Angeles Opera until its 25th anniversary in 2011
- APEC ministers endorse stalled World Trade Organization talks
- APEC ministers endorse stalled World Trade Organization talks
- New Caledonia and Fiji through to Oceania final
- New Caledonia and Fiji through to Oceania final
- Thompson Announces Candidacy on Leno
- Japanese stocks rise 0.6 percent after third-straight day of declines
- Storm star Lauren Jackson wins second WNBA Most Valuable Player award
- Japanese stocks rise 0.6 percent after third-straight day of declines
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- Kazakh PM says state company should join Kashagan oil field project: report
- Kazakh PM says state company should join Kashagan oil field project: report
- EU clears sale of P&G's European tissue and towel business to Sweden's SCA
- Fijian coup leader re-imposes state of emergency, accuses former PM of 'destabilization'
- ECB offers extra cash to banks ahead of rate decision meeting
- China shares at new record close, buoyed by steel stocks
- China shares at new record close, buoyed by steel stocks
- Taiwan shares rise on bargain hunting
- ECB offers another euro42.2 billion to banks ahead of rate decision meeting
- At least 14 reportedly killed in U.S. attack in Baghdad
- China's No. 1 steelmaker Baosteel planning $2.6 billion venture with rival Handan
- China's No. 1 steelmaker Baosteel planning $2.6 billion venture with rival Handan
- Air Berlin says number of passengers in August rose 18 percent to 2.3 million
- Kazakh PM says state company should join Kashagan oil field project
- Kazakh PM says state company should join Kashagan oil field project
- Kazakh PM says state company should join Kashagan oil field project
- Kazakh PM says state company should join Kashagan oil field project
- Kazakh PM says state company should join Kashagan oil field project
- Nestle employee in Argentina slightly injured by letter bomb
- Euro edges higher against U.S. dollar before ECB decision
- Beijing marks one year until start of Paralympics
- Beijing marks one year until start of Paralympics
- ECB, BOE likely to hold interest rates steady
- China says it's ready to work with other countries on product safety
- Taiwanese political party urges public to report shoddy Chinese goods
- Kazakh PM says state company should join Kashagan oil field project
- Publicis buys France's Phonevalley for undisclosed sum
- Comedy group rides fake motorcade through Pacific Rim summit security
- Thai election commission to reconsider EU's request to observe polls
- Thai election commission to reconsider EU's request to observe polls
- Hong Kong shares slip slightly on Wall Street decline
- Philippine shares drop 0.5 percent as market consolidates
- Serbia-Montenegro relations in crisis over banned priest
- Powerful typhoon storms toward Tokyo after hitting Japan's south
- EU clears BayernLB bank to pay euro1.62 billion for half of Austria's Alpe-Adria
- Astana cycling team fires rider Jose Antonio Redondo for breaking team rules
- HMV 1st-quarter sales rise 5.8 percent as wet summer increased demand for books, CDs
- U.S. Democratic hopeful praises Syria for taking Iraqi refugees
- Pakistani lawyers boycott courts to pressure Musharraf to step down
- U.S. Special Forces fight suspected Shiite militiamen; 14 reportedly killed
- Bryant presented with aboriginal headband during Taiwan tour
- Bryant presented with aboriginal headband during Taiwan tour
- Bryant presented with aboriginal headband during Taiwan tour
- Indonesian man dies of bird flu, raising country's death toll to 85
- McLaren, Ferrari resume duel at Monza while off-track controversy simmers
- World Mourns Italian Tenor Pavarotti
- Spector Lawyer to Offer Closing Argument
- Umbro says profit fell 41 percent on declining demand
- More than 3,500 police, soldiers to protect pope on Austria visit
- China says not been asked to probe alleged cyber attacks on foreign computer networks
- China says not been asked to probe alleged cyber attacks on foreign computer networks
- Airbus A380 conducts demonstration flights in South Korea
- China says not been asked to probe alleged cyber attacks on foreign computer networks
- South Korean spy chief makes ambiguous comment on Afghan ransom payment
- Pacific nations squabble over whether to include targets in tackling climate change
- Cambodia aims to set up stock market by 2009
- Transport Workers Union endorses Democrat John Edwards for president
- Indonesian man dies of bird flu, raising global death toll to 200
- Indonesian man dies of bird flu, raising global death toll to 200
- Indonesian man dies of bird flu, raising global death toll to 200
- Indonesian man dies of bird flu, raising global death toll to 200
- Indonesian man dies of bird flu, raising global death toll to 200
- Bank of England holds interest rates steady at 5.75 percent
- Indonesian man dies of bird flu, raising global death toll to 200
- Jury selection begins in NYC in oilman's conspiracy case
- French Cabinet to meet in Strasbourg in first session outside Paris in 31 years
- ANALYSIS: British pullout from Basra will test capabilities of Iraqi security forces
- London's FTSE-100 index down 45.6 points at 6225.1 at midday
- Enel earnings flat; CEO says Russian and Spanish deals complete international expansion
- Japan enters semifinal, Pakistan knocked out
- Spyker to race new car at Italian GP
- Japan enters semifinal, Pakistan knocked out
- After the fires, party leaders prepare for sole debate ahead of Sept. 16 elections
- U.S. Special Forces fight suspected Shiite militiamen; 14 reportedly killed
- Mama Moose Bashes Through Woman's Door
- Thai election commission to reconsider EU's request to observe polls
- Thai election commission to reconsider EU's request to observe polls
- ECB holds key interest rate steady
- AC Milan forward Ronaldo travels to Belgium to have knee checked
- England coach McClaren contends with injuries ahead of crucial Euro 2008 match with Israel
- More than 3,500 police, soldiers to protect pope on Austria visit
- McLaren, Ferrari resume duel at Monza while off-track controversy simmers
- Apple slashes iPhone price in move to bolster holiday sales but angers some users
- German authorities searching for 10 suspects connected to detained alleged terrorists
- Directors of top U.K. companies have combined pension pot worth almost 1 billion pounds
- Cyprus inflation up at 2.5 percent in August
- Nigeria beats Germany in U-17 World Cup semifinal, to meet Spain in final
- Australia, U.S. urge China to take bigger role in global trade talks
- U.S. Special Forces fight suspected Shiite militiamen; 14 reportedly killed
- 11-year-old buried in Liverpool as Britain confronts growing youth violence and gun crime
- Sierra Leone runoff due Saturday
- EU to probe rerouting of Chinese shoe imports via Macau to skirt trade charges
- Asian markets mixed amid concerns on global markets following Wall Street drop
- Triple world champion Tyson Gay and other new champs competing at Zurich Golden League meet
- Chinese premier calls for more foreign research in China
- Comedy group rides fake motorcade through Pacific Rim summit security
- U.S. Special Forces fight suspected Shiite militiamen; 14 reportedly killed
- Indonesian man dies of bird flu, raising global death toll to 200
- Protesting monks in northern Myanmar free officials, ending tense standoff
- Shevchenko disputes coach Mourinho's claim that he is not fit to play for Chelsea
- Serbia-Montenegro relations in crisis over banned priest
- Productivity rebounds strongly and wage pressures ease
- 25 people confirmed to have dengue fever in southern China
- Sierra Leone runoff due Saturday
- Productivity rebounds strongly and wage pressures ease
- ECB, BoE hold interest rates steady after global market turbulence
- Indian shares move up helped by gains in banking, auto stocks
- Aegis says 1st-half earnings fell 18 percent on currencies
- Powerful typhoon storms toward Tokyo after hitting Japan's south
- U.S. jobless claims down more than expected, dropping to 318,000
- FA charges Wigan for players' conduct in defeat at Newcastle
- India sets up new energy security office in Foreign Ministry
- More teams to compete for more prize money at World Cup championship in China
- Porsche hires Chicago-based company for advertising in North America
- Polish unemployment rate falls to 12 percent in August
- Jim Press, first non-Japanese on Toyota board, stepping down
- Chinese broadcast watchdog bans 2 radio shows deemed 'extremely pornographic'
- Nigeria beats Germany 3-1, moves into U-17 World Cup final
- Nigeria beats Germany 3-1, moves into U-17 World Cup final
- Hong Kong movie 'Mad Detective' is surprise entry at Venice Film Festival
- Productivity rebounds strongly and wage pressures ease
- Pacific nations squabble over whether to include targets in tackling climate change
- Volkswagen to move U.S. headquarters to Virginia, cut 400 jobs
- Top Toyota North American exec Jim Press joins Chrysler
- NBA players lead one of most competitive European championships in history
- Serbia-Montenegro relations strained by Serb priest ban
- Shaquille O'Neal improves school playground
- U.S. stocks rise after decline in jobless claims, strong August retail sales
- Jim Press, first non-Japanese on Toyota board, stepping down
- Honda to recall 63,000 cars for faulty break-light system
- Campbell Soup 4Q earnings rise, but profit from continuing operations falls
- Santos signs as new PAOK coach
- U.S. stocks rise after decline in jobless claims, strong August retail sales
- Movie fans get a chance to line Oscars' red carpet
- NKorean soldiers warned against drinking, sex and money, defectors say
- Czech Republic to miss Baros in Euro 2008 qualifier against San Marino
- Iraqi govn't adviser disputes new U.S. report critical of country's security forces
- Shaquille O'Neal improves school playground
- Volkswagen to move U.S. headquarters to Virginia, cut 400 jobs
- Subprime mortgage woes push new U.S. foreclosures to a record high
- Libya imposes new restrictions on the entry of Egyptians following clashes
- U.S., Western interests at risk of terror attack in Nigeria, U.S. Embassy warns
- Oil prices rise above US$76 a barrel ahead of US oil data
- McLaren, Ferrari resume duel at Italian GP while off-track controversy simmers
- Germany goalkeeper Lehmann upset by reports about his Arsenal future
- Subprime mortgage woes push new U.S. foreclosures to a record high
- Jim Press, first non-Japanese on Toyota board, quits for Chrysler
- Powerful typhoon storms toward Tokyo after hitting Japan's south
- Opposition leader in Zimbabwe charged for alleged disorderly conduct
- Pakistani opposition warns govt against blocking its welcome for exiled leader
- Russia expands Asian military sales with billion-dollar Indonesian deal
- Energy futures jump after U.S. embassy in Nigeria warns of terrorist attack
- Polish court orders retrial of ex-official cleared of communist-era collaboration
- Subprime mortgage woes push new U.S. foreclosures to a record high
- Japan enters semifinal, Pakistan knocked out
- NYSE Euronext focused on integration, but wants to enter new fields
- Bradley Dredge takes early lead in first round of European Masters
- FBI agents arrest 11 public officials across New Jersey in corruption probe
- Halle Berry Pregnant With First Child
- Euro slightly higher against U.S. dollar
- Britain's Arriva says net profit fell 34 percent after acquisitions
- U.S. stocks slip after rise in foreclosures, higher oil prices
- FA charges Wigan for players' conduct in defeat at Newcastle
- AC Milan forward Ronaldo travels to Belgium to have knee checked
- U.S. Special Forces fight suspected Shiite militiamen; 14 reportedly killed
- Spyker to race new car at Italian GP
- German authorities searching for 10 more suspects linked to terror plot
- Study finds U.S. could lower its profile in Iraq
- Injured defenders Alex Silva and Alex dropped from Brazil squad
- Japan enters semifinal of Asia Cup, Pakistan knocked out
- Danish slaughterhouse closed because of fear of foot-and-mouth disease
- Italian Tenor Pavarotti Dies at 71
- Underwear maker Hanesbrands buys El Salvador plant for undisclosed amount
- US presidential candidate Giuliani is latest target of documentary director
- Malawian child welfare official pays Madonna a visit
- Bank of England holds interest rates steady at 5.75 percent
- Favorite Ian McEwan leads shortlist for literature's Booker Prize
- Protesting monks in northern Myanmar free officials, ending tense standoff
- Republicans presidential debate while Thompson opts for scripted entry on TV, Internet
- Spain seeking to avoid further European Championship slip ups when it plays Iceland
- Fans Worldwide Pay Tribute to Pavarotti
- Lazard names new U.K. banking head who was previously at UBS
- China says not bullying developing countries that complain about quality of exports
- Scandal precedes latest Italy-France match in Euro 2008 qualifying
- Research group says the U.S. service economy grew at the same pace in August as in July
- U.S., Western interests at risk of terror attack in Nigeria, U.S. Embassy warns
- Study finds U.S. could lower its profile in Iraq
- London's FTSE-100 index closes up 42.6 points at 6,313.3
- McLaren, Ferrari resume duel at Italian GP while off-track controversy simmers
- U.S. government watchdog criticizes Interior Department for brushing off global warming
- Spain's Oscar Freire wins another stage of the Spanish Vuelta
- US woman who registered dog to vote pleads guilty, avoids jail time
- Volkswagen moving U.S. headquarters from Michigan to Virginia
- Rhetoric on Taiwan in Bush - Hu summit softer than expected
- Versatile, prolific summer squash - zuchini
- New monastrells are more subtle
- 'Bubble gum' pours have a place in the lazy days of summer
- Refreshing, fruity Thai chicken salad
- Use your noodle
- Bacon adds a degree with 'nerd' hero of 'Death Sentence'
- The making of actress-writer-director-producer Julie Delpy
- Review for the record
- Hootie and the Blowfish isn't looking in the rear-view mirror these days
- Papa Roach relishes 'killer set' role as non-headliners
- Touring gives band something to crow about
- Mothers don't always know best
- Shifting away from the romantic comedy paradigm
- Tale of revenge is infused with melodramatics
- Unlikely in love
- Yao slam dunks Chinese critics of Kazlauskas
- India runner attempts suicide
- Dravid looks to put cap on comeback
- Golfing greats get tee'ed off at PGA policy
- Phillies blow six-run lead in loss to Braves
- Wicked volley caps Venus' thrilling victory
- Home-court advantage not enough for Roddick
- Acer shares gain after Gateway accepts takeover
- CPC to boost spending by 45% next year
- Report on home sales sends Dow sharply lower
- Developed nations should show 'sincerity' on trade talks, says Ho
- Cambodia, South Korea open stock exchange plan
- Appeals court suspends Hyundai chief's jail term
- MOEA says Taiwan can handle higher rates
- Apple slashes iPhone price by US$200
- Fitch says Taiwan U.N. bid may hinder business
- In Brief
- Fiji re-imposes state of emergency
- Security forces' members held hostage in Myanmar
- Hundreds of lawyers boycott courts in Pakistan
- Russia to sign US$1b defense deal with Indonesia
- In Brief
- Guatemala candidates killed days before election
- Russia extends crackdown in Ingushetia
- PJD makes claim for power in Morocco
- No miracle expected on Pope's Austria visit
- Holding pledges action on jobs and crime
- Ferocious Felix leaves 38 dead in Nicaragua
- The American dream
- Hu, Bush scare turns into fluff
- Youngsters flood Vietnam with blog sites
- South African production asks whether forgiveness can help heal
- A mosque thrives in heartland of U.S.
- A learning experience through tropical resorts in Southern Taiwan
- Northern Taiwan theme parks wash away your sorrows
- In Brief
- TSU urges public to report shoddy Chinese products
- Union members to demonstrate against local bank merger plan
- U.N. referendums should be shelved, Wang advises
- President reiterates Taiwan should not become another Hong Kong
- Chen, African allies to hold state summit on Sunday
- Protesters call for prostitution to be legalized
- Opera legend Pavarotti, master of the high Cs, dies at age 71
- PRC, U.S. discuss currency, product safety
- NBA superstar Bryant pitches for Yank's Wang
- Taiwan protests exclusion from APEC meeting
- Hu asks Bush to caution Taiwan
- Taiwan softens stance on Olympic torch relay after Beijing's rhetoric change
- Taiwan tennis pair to claim US Open doubles title
- Chen urges grand justice nominees to cut partisan ties
- Chen brands KMT's UN referendum biggest joke
- 2007 Taiwan Historic Monuments Day to Formally Kick Off on Sept. 15!
- News release regarding “Grants for Applications of Doctor and Master Theses on Cultural Asset Preservation for 2008”
- Powerful typhoon storms toward Tokyo after hitting Japan's south
- Top Toyota North American executive Jim Press jumps to rival automaker Chrysler
- Charlton: Beckham's celebrity lifestyle damaged his career, should play in England not U.S.
- Witness in prominent Egypt dissident trial found hanged in prison
- Republicans presidential debate while Thompson opts for scripted entry on TV, Internet
- Scandinavian neighbors Sweden and Denmark renew long rivalry in Euro qualifier
- Baloise says 1st-half net profit rose 13 percent
- FA charges Wigan for players' conduct in defeat at Newcastle
- U.S. productivity rebounds strongly, wage pressures ease
- NYC's Metropolitan Opera mourns Pavarotti
- Study says U.S. should let Iraqi army take over more daily combat
- Stocks gain after jobless claims drop, strong August retail sales
- Brokerage Lehman Brothers scales back much of global mortgage business
- France's Sarkozy promises action on unemployment benefits
- Study says U.S. should let Iraqi army take over more daily combat
- Zimbabwe devalues currency, but still far short of dominant illegal exchange value
- Angry monks in Myanmar, mistreated by soldiers, take officials captive
- Store requests identification card from 65-year-old who tried to buy wine
- BSE-like disease detected in German zoo's cheetah
- Oscar Freire wins another stage of the Spanish Vuelta
- Air Liquide starts Russian joint venture with Severstal
- Ex-Treasury Secretary Rubin cautiously optimistic for market turmoil 'soft landing'
- Sarkozy praises GDF-Suez deal, vows to use 'all means possible' to keep France on top
- National City laying off 1,300 people to scale back struggling mortgage business
- Plant manager says BP reduced budget request to fix equipment
- Bangladesh government temporarily shuts 24-hour TV news channel
- Aide says U.S. lawmaker essentially drops efforts to finish his Senate term
- Malawian child welfare official pays Madonna a visit
- Mary-Kate Olsen says she will not smile for paparazzi
- US presidential candidate Giuliani is latest target of documentary director
- German authorities searching for 7 more suspects in terror plot
- ECB, BoE hold rates steady as Trichet stresses need to maintain confidence
- Mittal fined in South African price fixing case
- 65-Year-Old Gets Carded in Supermarket
- Claudio Abbado cancels Carnegie Hall appearances for health reasons
- Phil Spector's lawyer says prosecution presented only 'speculation,' no certainty
- European stocks end higher with miners in the lead
- Hyundai Motor union votes overwhelmingly in favor of new wage deal
- Important Revolutionary War medal to be auctioned
- Hong Kong movie 'Mad Detective' is surprise entry at Venice Film Festival
- Simon & Schuster CEO announces retirement, sees a digital future
- Malawian child welfare official pays Madonna a visit
- French actress Gainsbourg doing well following operation, agent says
- Lehman Brothers, National City scale back much of their mortgage business
- Norman Mailer hospitalized with breathing difficulties
- Spyker to race new car at Italian GP
- Rain lashes Tokyo as typhoon approaches, killing 1 and injuring dozens
- Serbia-Montenegro relations strained by Serb priest ban
- Walters to Add Shepherd to 'The View'
- 9/11 anniversary brings children's book on Father Judge
- U.S.-Iraqi troops fight suspected Shiite militiamen; 14 reportedly killed
- Brazil's senate president denies corruption allegations, rules out resignation
- Pennsylvania governor says he will give money from donor Norman Hsu to charity
- HMV 1st-quarter sales rise 5.8 percent as wet summer increased demand for books, CDs
- Lehman Brothers, National City scale back mortgage businesses
- Bradley Dredge takes lead in first round of European Masters
- Study says U.S. should let Iraqi army take over more daily combat
- Convicted coup-leader freed early in Paraguay
- Phil Spector's lawyer says prosecution presented only speculation about who pulled trigger
- Bank of America, China Construction to create leasing venture
- Colombia's FARC asks world governments to remove it from terrorist lists
- Hambuechen and friends give Germany a thrill
- Britney Spears will open this year's MTV Video Music Awards in Las Vegas
- Despite warnings, manager at BP plant did not expect danger
- France's Sarkozy promises action on unemployment benefits
- Energy futures mixed on U.S. inventory report, Nigeria terror warning
- Iraqi surgeon general says country only has 35 percent of the doctors it needs
- Surveillance zone could be lifted Saturday around lab blamed for foot-and-mouth outbreak
- Germany hopes to retain big lead in Group D of Euro 2008 qualifying
- U.S., Western interests at risk of terror attack in Nigeria, U.S. Embassy warns
- 65-Year-Old Gets Carded in Supermarket
- It's time to meet the Muppets _ on display in Arkansas
- College, museum await ruling on disputed O'Keeffe painting
- G-Unit rapper Yayo says witness clears him in teen assault case
- Interbank lending rate skyrockets in Venezuela as Central Bank injects less cash
- Virus collared as suspect in mysterious deaths of honeybees
- U.S. stocks gain after jobless claims drop, strong August retail sales
- Study says U.S. should step back in Iraq and let Iraqi army take over more daily combat
- Sinclair Oil announces $1 billion expansion plans at Oklahoma refinery
- Auto parts supplier Delphi signs settlement with General Motors
- Group targets Republican senators in anti-war advertising campaign
- Justice Department against regulations affecting delivery of high-speed Internet traffic
- Jonathan Byrd has his best round of the year at a good time
- Son accepts Holocaust rescuer award for his mother
- Boeing says recent 787 fuselage drop test a success
- U.S. stocks gain after jobless claims drop, strong August retail sales
- Greek conservatives criticized over deadly fires, rule out coalition with rightist party
- Apple CEO Steve Jobs apologizes for iPhone price cut, promises $100 credits to all users
- Men Allegedly Swipe Pot From Agent's Car
- Woman Accused of Giving 9-Year-Old Gin
- Pennsylvania governor says he will give money from donor Norman Hsu to charity
- David Ferrer reaches first Grand Slam semifinal, beats Juan Ignacio Chela at U.S. Open
- New Jersey Supreme Court rejects Vioxx class action suit
- Oil, gold prices jump as heightened world political tensions unnerve investors
- News Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch received compensation valued at $24.3 million
- Thompson kicks off campaign in Iowa, tells Republicans he has not changed
- Iraqi surgeon general says country only has 35 percent of the doctors it needs
- American charged with stealing financial data and $73,000 using file-sharing
- Interbank lending rate skyrockets in Venezuela as Central Bank injects less cash
- Group targets Republican senators in anti-war advertising campaign
- Apple CEO Steve Jobs apologizes for iPhone price cut
- Complexity of auto talks may force companies, unions past Sept. 14 deadline
- Bush speaks on trade, global warming before meeting with Putin
- Google helps obtain satellite pictures in Fossett search
- China's envoy on Darfur defends his country's efforts to stop violence in Sudanese region
- Shell to appeal Argentine shutdown order
- Oviedo recebe liberdade condicional no ParaguaiAssun
- National City laying off 1,300 to scale back mortgage business
- Bush speaks on trade, global warming before meeting with Putin
- Virginia legislature identifies mental health priorities in wake of college massacre
- Second former UN employee seeks whistleblower protection
- ConAgra says recent product worries shouldn't hurt profit outlook
- Convicted coup-leader freed early, vows to govern Paraguay
- Mexico miners embroiled in long-standing conflict join new union
- After days of feeding speculation, New Orleans mayor skips Louisiana governor's race
- Delphi signs settlement with General Motors, files bankruptcy reorganization plan
- Bush speaks on trade, global warming before meeting with Putin
- Nicaragua's Ortega, wary of Washington, welcomes U.S. military in wake of Felix
- Apple CEO Steve Jobs apologizes for iPhone price cut, early users see it philosophically
- Former officials and ex-generals look beyond military strategy in Iraq to country's future
- Colleagues urge U.S. lawmaker caught in sex sting to make Senate resignation unequivocal
- From one master to another: Clint Eastwood tells Tony Bennett's story for `American Masters'
- Appeals court suspends prison term for Hyundai Motor chairman
- Spector defense argues science proves Clarkson killed herself
- Movie review: `3:10 to Yuma' a rare remake that expands beautifully on the original
- German authorities searching for 7 more suspects in terror plot
- Movie review: `Fierce People,' about a super-rich family of eccentrics, feels forced
- Sierra Leone runoff due Saturday
- Movie review: Action flick parody `Shoot 'Em Up' can be clever but is mostly mind-numbing
- Islamic party courts election victory in moderate Morocco
- Movie review: `The Hunting Party' a slyly absurd, rock 'n' roll war movie
- Zimbabwe devalues currency, but still far short of dominant illegal exchange value
- Italian law gives foreign prostitutes chance to escape traffickers, voodoo curses
- Zimbabwe refugees keep hope alive in church of refuge
- Video-game Review: `Jeanne d'Arc' leads an army of portable strategy games
- Despite tougher laws, an ancient custom remains a secret horror for some girls in Europe
- Song and trance: Paul van Dyk talks about pop success, new album, and politics
- Why soitenly! Little-known Pennsylvania museum a Three Stooges treasure-trove
- Polish parliament decides whether to trigger early election
- It's time to meet the Muppets _ on display in Arkansas
- Pope to honor Holocaust victims, address diplomats on first day of Austria trip
- Patti Scialfa inspired by a wide range of women while writing songs for her new album
- Jazzman Terence Blanchard offers a musical prayer for a rebuilt New Orleans
- Plays, not musicals, dominate Broadway's fall season
- A look at what appears promising this fall in regional theater
- Mel Brooks sells `Young Frankenstein,' his big new Broadway musical
- Christian Bale disappears into his every role, the latest a cowboy in `3:10 to Yuma'
- Pakistani lawyers boycott courts as pressure mounts on Musharraf ahead of Sharif's return
- Russia expands Asian military sales with billion-dollar Indonesian deal
- Angry monks in Myanmar, mistreated by soldiers, take officials captive
- Muslim women wearing face coverings can keep them on to vote in Canadian by-elections
- Apple CEO Steve Jobs apologizes for iPhone price cut, early users see it philosophically
- Rain lashes Tokyo as typhoon passes, killing 1 and injuring dozens
- Abe to leave for Sydney to attend APEC summit
- Congressional auditors criticize US Interior Department for brushing off global warming
- Guatemalans choose new president amid wave of violence
- Clinton, Giuliani seen as least religious US presidential candidates in poll, Romney most
- Bank of America, China Construction Bank to create leasing venture
- US man charged with stealing financial data using file-sharing
- US uses 'doctor diplomacy' to help poor in Latin America, Caribbean
- U.S. companies flock to the Caribbean for low-cost, 'nearshore' services
- Convicted coup-leader freed early, vows to govern Paraguay
- Chen defends Taiwan's U.N. referendum push, saying he will "dream the impossible dream"
- Researchers hunt for what innate abilities are distinctly human
- Jamaica certifies victory of longtime opposition party
- Bush speaks on trade, terrorism, global warming at APEC before meeting with Putin
- Bush speaks on trade, terrorism, global warming at APEC before meeting with Putin
- Study says US should lower its profile in Iraq, let Iraqi army take over more daily combat
- Apple CEO Steve Jobs apologizes for iPhone price cut, early users see it philosophically
- Japan's Abe hopes for consensus on cutting greenhouse emissions at APEC summit
- Ethier slugs Dodgers past Cubs 7-4
- 50 Cent, Kanye West Face-Off on BET
- South Korea says defense minister to make first visit to North Korea
- Australia and Russia sign nuclear trade deal
- Rain lashes Tokyo as storm passes, killing 1 and injuring dozens
- Charlton says England will struggle unless Premier League limits foreign players
- Pressure mounts after state of emergency imposed by Fiji's military government
- US man with Katrina complaint misdials, calls police and gets arrested for meth lab
- Fred Thompson kicks off US campaign in Iowa
- Australia and Russia sign nuclear trade deal
- Japan's Abe hopes for consensus on cutting greenhouse emissions at APEC summit
- Man Attempts Bank Robbery Near Officer
- Djokovic, last man to beat Federer, gets to 1st U.S. Open semifinal
- Top Toyota North American exec Jim Press joins Chrysler
- Duo Reflect on Co-Drunken Driving Charge
- Spector defense argues science proves actress killed herself
- US Senate passes foreign aid bill lifting curbs on family planning funds
- Warner Bros. to launch networking site with animated characters
- What Illness? Pleshette Still a Spitfire
- Troopers Say Hogan Got Warning, Ticket
- Australia captain Ponting to join team for Twenty20 world chanpionships
- Russia's Putin says arms deal with Indonesia will not start arms race
- Oil prices rise to mid-US$76 a barrel on drop in US crude stocks
- Djokovic, last man to beat Federer, gets to 1st U.S. Open semifinal
- Christian woman honored at US memorial for rescuing Jewish student in Ukraine during WWII
- New Zealand to host Ireland, England in 2008
- South Korea to submit US free trade deal to parliament for approval
- South Korea to submit US free trade deal to parliament for approval
- Luciano Pavarotti: A Tenor Like No Other
- Fashion Rocks With Piven and Lopez
- Desaparecimento de abelhas foi causado por v
- Australia and Russia sign nuclear trade deal
- Ortiz's homer, Varitek's single carry Red Sox past Orioles 7-6
- Australia and Russia sign nuclear trade deal
- Ethier slugs Dodgers past Cubs 7-4
- Virus collared as suspect in mysterious deaths of honeybees in US
- Australia captain Ponting to join team for Twenty20 world chanpionships
- Manning and defense overcome sluggish first half to beat New Orleans 41-10
- Study says US should lower its profile in Iraq, let Iraqi army take over more daily combat
- Myanmar frees injured dissident amid tensions over monks' confrontations
- Study says US should lower its profile in Iraq, let Iraqi army take over more daily combat
- Disgraced US Democratic donor arrested after failing to show in court
- Pain and pleasure on tech's cutting edge: IPhone's early adopters ride out price cut
- Philippine president offers amnesty for communist rebels to woo them to peace talks
- US Congress looks to paper, again, to guarantee honest elections
- Philippine shares recover 0.2 percent as investors look to US for cue
- Disgraced US Democratic donor arrested after failing to show in court
- Oral history project captures Iraq veterans' war stories
- Wall Street group, led by ex-U.S. Commerce Secretary, lobbies China on financial reforms
- Wall Street group, led by ex-U.S. Commerce Secretary, lobbies China on financial reforms
- Rain lashes Tokyo as storm passes, killing at least 1 and injuring dozens
- Republicans struggling to keep their lock on Florida's Cuban vote
- Developing nations win concession from Australia, U.S. on climate change at APEC
- Ortiz's homer, Varitek's single carry Red Sox past Orioles 7-6
- Ducks forward Samuel Pahlsson undergoes surgery for hernia
- Edie Falco from 'The Sopranos' to guest star on TV sitcom `30 Rock'
- Chivas rallies from two goal deficit to draw D.C. United
- Edie Falco to Guest Star on `30 Rock'
- Asia's fishermen at risk for unwanted catch: HIV
- Scuffles break out at APEC as nations seek consensus on tackling climate change
- Pressure mounts after state of emergency imposed by Fiji's military government
- India's Soha Ali Khan stars as a star in new Bollywood movie
- Popular young Thai singer denies being mistress of ousted Prime Minister Thaksin
- Taiwan shares end flat on weak volume
- Crowd Mourns Pavarotti in His Hometown
- Dollar lower against yen in Asia ahead of release of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data
- Dollar lower against yen in Asia ahead of release of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data
- Japanese stocks fall 0.83 percent in thin trade ahead of U.S. jobs data
- Japanese stocks fall 0.83 percent in thin trade ahead of U.S. jobs data
- Second former U.N. employee seeks whistleblower protection, as pressure on the U.N. mounts
- Australia and Russia sign nuclear trade deal
- Government allocates millions of dollars for western region
- Scuffles break out at APEC protest as nations seek consensus on tackling climate change
- Bush and South Korean leader in testy public exchange
- Judge denies arbitration request by ex-lawyer for former Anna Nicole Smith beau Larry Birkhead
- Finance minister: Japan needs to pursue growth, fiscal reform
- Public anger could benefit nationalist party in Greece's election
- Australia and Russia sign uranium trade deal
- Euro drifts lower against U.S. dollar
- Swedish central bank raises key interest rate to 3.75 percent
- Australia and Russia sign uranium trade deal
- Bush and South Korean leader in testy public exchange at APEC
- Taiwan premier raises hopes for compromise on Olympic torch route
- China stocks fall on reserve rate hike, worries of more tightening measures
- China stocks fall on reserve rate hike, worries of more tightening measures
- South Korea submits US free trade deal to parliament for approval
- Philippine Senate reopens probe into vote-rigging allegations against president
- Polish parliament convenes, to decide on triggering early election
- Australia presses extradition request with Solomon Islands government
- Despite rising prices, OPEC in no rush to raise its output targets
- Taiwanese exports set new monthly record in August
- NKorea lauds feats of saving leader's portraits from devastating floods
- Scuffles break out at APEC protest as nations seek consensus on tackling climate change
- Bush talks terror, Hu business, underscoring U.S.-China perception gap
- Trichet: ECB has kept inflation in check in the euro zone
- Advent announces cash takeover deal for Domestic & General Group
- Turkcell wins Turkey's third-generation phone license
- China's Yao Ming makes third visit to Taiwan
- U.S. military reports 7 troops killed in 2 attacks
- 6 Russian tourists missing after canoe trip in far western China
- Bush talks terror, Hu business, underscoring U.S.-China perception gap
- Pakistan pulls Akhtar out of Twenty20 championship after fight with fellow paceman
- Djokovic does mighty fine impression of a champion, too
- North Korea invites U.S., China and Russia nuclear experts for review
- Police say managing director of Thai Samsung Electronics arrested
- Bush invites Southeast Asian leaders to Texas but Myanmar junta chief unlikely to be there
- Malaysia's budget cuts corporate tax, dangles carrot to attract Islamic funds
- Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger ends speculation over future by signing 3-year contract
- BAE shares rise on report it's close to sealing Saudi deal
- Automakers BMW, Audi report improved August sales, rising demand in U.S., Asia
- Australia and Russia sign uranium trade deal
- Myanmar monks, angered by army beatings, destroy property of junta supporters
- German state security officials meet to exchange information over recent terror arrests
- Wall Street group, led by ex-U.S. Commerce Secretary, lobbies China on financial reforms
- Club Med's 3rd-quarter revenue rises 1.6 percent
- Malaysia's budget cuts corporate tax, dangles carrot to attract Islamic funds
- Oliver Wilson takes first round lead in European Masters
- Siemens, Microsoft to create new navigation products for cars
- Troopers Say Hogan Got Warning, Ticket
- Siemens, Microsoft to create new navigation products for cars
- Weakened England wary of Israel in European Championship qualifying match
- China, Indonesia officials meet amid tensions over product safety
- Hong Kong shares dips 0.3 percent, traders sell China Mobile on reduced index weighting
- Doctors decry the role of US military medicine in war on terror
- Philippine shares recover 0.2 percent as investors look to US for cue
- Ferrari drivers quickest in first practice session at Italian GP
- Myanmar monks, angered by beatings, destroy property of junta supporters
- Automakers BMW, Audi, Mercedes report improved August sales, rising demand in U.S., Asia
- Former GM China chief, Murtaugh, leaves Chinese automaker SAIC for Chrysler
- Pope to honor Jewish Holocaust victims on first day of Austria trip
- South Korean IOC member to step down as head of judo federation
- Thailand wants to build at least four nuclear power plants
- China's Yao Ming makes third visit to Taiwan
- Laos insists its dam building boom will not harm environment
- U.S. military reports 7 troops killed in 2 attacks
- British gov't report blames lab for foot and mouth outbreak
- Italy relying on 'immortal' Inzaghi for Euro 2008 qualifier against France
- Air France-KLM says passenger traffic rose 6.9 percent in August
- French Cabinet meets in Strasbourg
- A timeline of upcoming events in Pakistani politics
- Netherlands, Bulgaria both need crucial win in European Championship qualifying match
- Former GM China chief, Murtaugh, leaves Chinese automaker SAIC for Chrysler
- Swedish central bank raises key interest rate to 3.75 percent
- Asian markets mixed ahead of US job data
- Bleak reports about Iraq fuel debate among senators over U.S. troop deployments
- South Korean president's office files complaint against top opposition candidate
- APEC officials agree on global warming statement
- Thailand wants to build at least four nuclear power plants
- London's FTSE-100 index up 2.1 points at 6315.4 at midday
- Oil prices steady above US$76 a barrel after drop in US crude stocks
- Passenger traffic rises nearly 18 percent in August at easyJet
- Dutch court hears arguments for release of Philippines communist leader accused of murder
- 6 riders, 2 officials from Russian youth cycling team charged with doping
- APEC officials agree on global warming statement
- Former GM China chief, Murtaugh, leaves Chinese automaker SAIC for Chrysler
- World champion sprinter Tyson Gay drops out of 100-meter sprint at Zurich Golden League meet
- U.S. military reports 7 troops killed in 2 attacks
- Sweden's Ericsson gets US$1.3 billion mobile network contract from BSNL in India
- Bush and South Korean leader in testy public exchange at APEC
- U.S. uses 'doctor diplomacy' to help poor in Latin America, Caribbean
- Pope honors Jewish Holocaust victims on first day of Austria trip
- China's securities regulator gives green light for Construction Bank IPO
- Polish parliament convenes to decide on triggering early election
- Rain lashes Tokyo as storm passes, killing at least 1 and injuring dozens
- Dutch court hears arguments for release of Philippines communist leader accused of murder
- Germany, US favored as women's soccer World Cup set to open
- Spain faces must-win match against Iceland to keep pace with group leaders
- Indian shares down marginally; dragged by auto stocks
- Hamas blocks Fatah protests in Gaza
- Powell, Saladino among 30 World Championship medalists entered in Rieti meet
- Asian markets mixed ahead of US job data
- U.S. employers cut payrolls by 4,000 in August
- German security officials urge government to make attending terror training camp a crime
- Republican presidential hopeful Thompson defends his wife's campaign role
- Top executives of Thai Samsung Electronics arrested in business dispute
- Republicans struggling to keep their lock on Florida's Cuban vote
- Maradona agrees to play against England in rematch of 'Hand of God' World Cup game
- Ford to pay euro57 million for 72.4 percent stake in Romanian auto plant
- Millionaire congressman wins $1,000 lottery prize _ after $1,000 earlier, and $250,000 in 1997
- Pope honors Jewish Holocaust victims on first day of Austria trip
- Official reports points to animal health facility as source of British foot-and-mouth outbreak
- Publicis to delist its ADRs because of costs
- 7 more Kyrgyz toddlers diagnosed with HIV in outbreak blamed on medical negligence
- Employers cut payrolls by 4,000 in August, the first drop in US jobs in 4 years
- Dollar down sharply against euro, pound following weak U.S. jobs data
- U.S. stock futures fall sharply, bond prices soar following weak employment report
- APEC officials agree on global warming statement
- U.S. stocks open sharply lower, bond prices soar following weak employment report
- Alonso, Hamilton quickest in 2nd practice session at Italian GP
- 16-year-old Fujikawa misses cut but finishes with double eagle
- U.S. General wants Iraq troop buildup to last until early 2008
- Borse Dubai appeals regulator ruling that it broke takeover laws in OMX pursuit
- Bayern defender Lahm expected to miss about a month with knee injury
- Oil prices waver after supply data, ahead of OPEC meeting
- Fed regulators anticipate flood of license applications for new reactors from power demand
- France captain Vieira set to overcome bruised thigh and play against Italy
- European rights group condemns Poland for opposing anti-death penalty day
- Campbell signs new contract with Portsmouth; Taylor turns down offer from Newcastle
- U.S. stocks sharply lower, bond prices soar following weak employment report
- French Cabinet meets in Strasbourg for first time in 31 years
- Dollar down sharply against euro, pound following weak U.S. jobs data
- Syrian president denies working against stability in Iraq
- Aer Lingus passenger numbers grow in August
- Employers cut payrolls by 4,000 in August, the first drop in U.S. jobs in 4 years
- PepsiCo to offer new low-calorie Gatorade drink and a new vitamin-enhanced caffeinated water
- Edwards proposing international organization to cooperate on fighting terror
- Alonso, Hamilton quickest in 2nd practice session at Italian GP
- England calls Anderson into Twenty20 World Cup squad as replacement for injured Bopara
- Hamas blocks Fatah protests in Gaza
- Political heavyweight Nawaz Sharif set for return, could spoil Musharraf re-election plans
- Pope honors Jewish Holocaust victims on first day of Austria trip
- It's crash, bang, gold for Yang Wei of China at world championships
- Japan's government set to approve Tokyo's Olympic bid
- Nude photo emerges of squeaky-clean `High School Musical' star Vanessa Hudgens
- Alonso, Hamilton quickest in 2nd practice session at Italian GP
- U.S. stocks plunge, bond prices soar following weak employment report
- Countries agree action plan to save endangered livestock breeds
- Toni out, Vieira in for Italy-France Euro 2008 qualifier
- Prominent Uzbek theater director stabbed to death in Tashkent
- Some U.S. Jews seek German citizenship; EU passport is one prize
- Sweden's Liberal Party elects School Minister Jan Bjorklund as new party leader
- 17 killed in grenade attack in northern Burundi, say police
- It's crash, bang, gold for Yang Wei of China at world championships
- Oil, gasoline prices trade in narrow ranges, buffeted by supply, economy concerns
- Kenyan lawmakers vote themselves bonuses
- German rider Erik Zabel takes seventh stage of Spanish Vuelta
- Cargo plane crashes in east Congo, five dead
- TXU shareholders approve $32 billion sale of electric company
- France captain Vieira set to overcome bruised thigh and play against Italy
- Paulson says it will take time to work through market turbulence, more bad news to come
- Sidelines
- South Africa seek redemption at home; Pakistan's Akhtar assaults teammate
- China's men grab another gold at Stuttgart gymnastics tourney
- American ladies are the ones to watch
- A single swing of the bat is all it takes for the Cubs
- Tigers use bounce to edge the Sox for 'huge' victory
- Italy host France as feud rumbles on
- 'It is win or die really,' England's Ferdinand says
- Colts power from behind on opening night
- Deadlock deepens over rugby coverage
- Djokovic, Ferrer book semifinal berths
- Mirnyi and Azarenka capture mixed doubles title at US Open
- Taiwan's aces seek first-ever doubles crown
- Goodbye, gray: Spring collections are awash with color
- PETA targets Fashion Week, Anna Wintour
- Early enthusiasm wanes; Taiex closes nearly flat
- Greenback mixed ahead of report on U.S. payroll
- Dow Jones gains ground after jobless claims drop
- Wall Street group lobbies in Shanghai
- LCD stocks glow on high sales
- Interbank lending rate skyrockets in Venezuela as Central Bank injects less cash
- Humbled Jobs makes about-face, apologizes for iPhone price
- Zimbabwe sharply devalues currency
- APEC members ask companies to ban paying bribes
- WTO's Lamy says November round of Doha talks likely
- In Brief
- Graft cases against Sharif reopened, brother's arrest ordered in Pakistan
- Police hunting for kidnapped mine-clearers in Afghanistan
- Myanmar monks destroy shop, hut owned by junta supporters
- Rain lashes Tokyo as storm passes, killing at least 1
- Bush offers North Korea chance for peace deal
- In Brief
- Mexican trucks allowed to operate in U.S.
- U.S. commander in Iraq wary of cuts in troop numbers, newspaper reports
- Islamists set to boost clout as Morocco goes to polls
- Osama bin Laden plans video ahead of 9-11 anniversary
- Israel pledges to fight militants; 10 Palestinians killed in Gaza
- Labor Party's lead widens in Jamaica ballot recount
- Dead wrong in China
- Germany stops plot to allegedly stage attack
- Seattle zoo replays old stereotypes of Africa
- Sydney versus Kyoto
- Let Taiwan vote on U.N. bid
- U.S. opera sees its future in black and Hispanic audiences
- Amid nuclear wrangle, floods, Kim Jong-il visits a duck farm
- Teachers battling with illiteracy rate inside Afghanistan
- Indian-born woman an unlikely voice for NYC cabbies
- In Brief
- MAC chief calls for meeting to define Taiwan Strait issue
- Foreign students kowtow to teachers
- Strong quake rattles Taiwan; Yilan temple gate collapses
- Africans arrested for overstaying visas
- International activists to join Tibetan seminar
- Howard's climate proposal blasted by APEC protesters
- Hsu Hsing-kun, 4 others detained in Taiwan Water Corporation case
- Two former executives of Rebar released on bail
- Chen calls for resumption of national security dialogue between Taiwan, U.S.
- Chen urges U.S. to push F-16 jet deal
- Hurricane Felix death toll rises to at least 100 people
- Media reports missing British girl's mother seen as suspect
- Australia and Russia sign nuclear trade agreement
- Shih says U.N. vote is people's will
- Taiwan likely to be included in Olympic torch route
- U.S. not enemy in U.N. issue, Chen says
- Tripartite security talks omit Taiwan
- Trilateral security talks omit Taiwan
- Taiwan to propose setting up World Environmental Organization at APEC summit
- SEC to review role of Moody's, S&P, Fitch credit rating agencies in subprime mortgage mess
- Polish parliament opens debate on whether to trigger early election
- UEFA fines 5 clubs for fan violence during Champions League
- Hungary to test all its Olympic athletes for doping twice ahead of Beijing Games
- TXU shareholders approve $32 billion sale of electric company
- Nude photo emerges of squeaky-clean `High School Musical' star Vanessa Hudgens
- Russian director Nikita Mikhlakov says his movie is invitation to democracy
- Guatemalans choose new president amid wave of violence
- U.S. activist investor group Knight Vinke targets HSBC for shake-up
- Polish parliament debates whether to trigger early election
- Doughnut maker Krispy Kreme shares tumble a day after reporting wider 2Q loss
- European stocks end sharply lower after U.S. jobs report
- U.S. stocks plunge, bond prices soar following weak employment report
- U.S. General wants Iraq troop buildup to last until early 2008
- It's crash, bang, gold for Yang Wei of China at world championships
- London's FTSE-100 index down 122.1 points at 6,191.2
- German rider Erik Zabel takes seventh stage of Spanish Vuelta
- Steven Gerrard to play for England against Israel in European Championship qualifier
- F1 governing body ask McLaren drivers to turn over evidence in spy case in return for amnesty
- EU opens antitrust probe into Ineos bid for Norsk Hydro's polymers unit
- Cargo plane down in east Congo, 8 dead
- German authorities order 200,000 birds slaughtered over suspected bird flu infection
- Pope speaks of horrors of past, worries over future in Europe
- Republicans struggling to keep their lock on Florida's Cuban vote
- Motorola executives pledge innovative phones next month, cut R&D
- Pol
- World champ Gay, silver medalist Atkins out of 100-meter at Zurich Golden League meet
- Two African teams pull out of 2012 World Cup qualifying
- Red Cross finds body of presumed former lawmaker killed in FARC captivity
- Alitalia says any layoffs will be worked out with unions; sounding out potential buyers
- Imprisoned former Enron chief Jeffrey Skilling seeks new trial
- Polish parliament debates whether to trigger early election
- New `TMZ' TV show attempts to bridge gap between online and on-air; heavy competition awaits
- NZ and Italy keen to make a statement in World Cup opener
- Oliver Wilson keeps lead after second round of European Masters
- Australia not taking any chance in its World Cup opener against Japan
- Barkley to become England's pivotal performer as Wilkinson injury curse strikes again
- Disgraced Democratic fundraiser in custody at Colorado hospital
- Pakistan pulls Akhtar out of Twenty20 championship after fight with fellow paceman
- Anti-immigration forces warn that a conspiracy is afoot to retake the US Southwest
- CEO Nardelli will keep Chrysler brands but may cut vehicles
- Cargo plane crashes on east Congo runway, 8 dead
- FIBA fines Serbia center Darko Milicic euro10,000 for profanity-laced attack at referees
- TMZ.com Makes Jump From Online to On-Air
- Harley-Davidson 2007 profits likely to fall as U.S. buyers lay off the throttle
- Alonso, Hamilton quickest in 2nd practice session at Italian GP
- Dutch energy companies Essent, Nuon, call off euro24 billion merger
- Coming soon to U.S. TV: Campaign ads based on race, habits
- Shorter show, more performances, fewer trophies _ MTV shakes up the Video Music Awards
- Spain faces must-win match against Iceland to keep pace with group leaders
- U.S. lawmaker accuses Justice Department of trying to reduce chances of black jury in corruption case
- Colorado Republicans move presidential caucuses ahead to Feb. 5 to attract candidates to state
- Q&A: MTV president describes the 'total reinvention' of the Video Music Awards
- Eli Lilly, doctor reach agreement over Zyprexa information leak
- Switzerland beats Chile 2-1 in Austrian four-nations tournament
- Rapper Foxy Brown charged with hitting neighbor with phone
- Foreign operations bill passed by U.S. Senate includes first restrictions on cluster bombs
- Father of actress Michelle Williams says she and beau Heath Ledger have called it quits
- Jenna Fischer of `The Office' separates from director husband, the actress' publicist says
- Ex-NY Times reporter Judith Miller joins conservative think tank
- Richards sets world best in 400, French sweep first two races after worlds
- It's crash, bang, gold for Yang Wei of China at world championships
- Correction: Paris Hilton-Sheriff story
- Spector defense says testimony from women about past alleged threats don't show current motive
- German rider Erik Zabel takes seventh stage of Spanish Vuelta
- Bin Laden urges Americans to embrace Islam in new video
- Spector defense says testimony from women about past alleged threats don't show current motive
- Oil and gasoline rise on supply concerns ahead of OPEC meeting
- Romney says $20 million the price to reach US presidential top tier
- Top general wants U.S troop buildup in Iraq to last until earlly 2008
- Bin Laden urges Americans to embrace Islam in new video
- Gold, silver prices climb as U.S. equities, dollar fall following weak payrolls data
- U.S. official says Bin Laden makes no overt threats in new video
- Bush: uma com
- Polish parliament votes to dissolve itself, triggering early elections
- Bin Laden urges Americans to embrace Islam in new video
- Eiffel Tower lights up as France celebrates hosting rugby World Cup
- Richards sets world best in 400, Isinbayeva remains in chase for million-dollar jackpot
- Q&A: MTV president describes the 'total reinvention' of the Video Music Awards
- Polish parliament votes to dissolve itself, triggering early election
- U.S. stocks fall sharply, bond prices soar following weak employment report
- Bin Laden appears in video for the first to rges Americans to embrace Islam in new video
- U.S. moves closer to cutting off funding to U.N. Human Rights Council
- Italy confirms about 40 cases of mosquite-borne Chikungunya cases
- Fact Check: Bush's performance on job creation, economic growth and taxes
- Roh e Bush batem boca sobre fim formal da Guerra da Cor
- Russia stays perfect with win over Portugal; Israel boast chances with win against Croatia
- Dollar plunges against yen, drops vs. euro and pound after weak U.S. jobs data
- U.S. stocks fall sharply, bond prices soar following weak employment report
- `High School Musical' Star Nude Online
- Brazil doctor says Ronaldo needs 2 weeks to recover from knee injury
- Fred Thompson: Bin Laden 'more symbolism than anything else,' warns of al-Qaida threats in U.S.
- Kuznetsova beats Chakvetadze to reach U.S. Open final; Williams-Henin next
- Disgraced Democratic fundraiser in custody at Colorado hospital
- Bin Laden appears in video for the first to rges Americans to embrace Islam in new video
- As job growth slows and housing market sputters, all eyes are on strength of consumer spending
- Richards sets world best in 400, Isinbayeva remains in chase for million-dollar jackpot
- Woman Has Yard Full of Snapping Turtles
- Millionaire U.S. Rep. Wins Lottery Again
- Rugby World Cup: Argentina beats France 17-12
- U.S. moves closer to cutting off funding to U.N. Human Rights Council
- Ceiling Burglar Patiently Gets Narcotics
- Islamist party stars in moderate Morocco's parliamentary elections
- Crashes Blamed on Smelly Chicken Spill
- Paraguay's president says freed coup plotter can't run for office
- Job cuts raise fear of recession, pressure Federal Reserve
- Polish parliament votes to cut short its term, trigger early election
- Australian coach cleared by tribunal in doping case
- Australian coach cleared by tribunal in doping case
- Austria beats Japan on penalties in first round of four-nations tournament
- Clinton says Bush squandered her husband's economic legacy
- Samoans "rescued" by French fans, says newspaper report
- Samoans "rescued" by French fans, says newspaper report
- Texas museum exhibit features unusual and traditional portraits from turn of the 20th century
- Kuznetsova beats Chakvetadze to reach U.S. Open final; Williams-Henin next
- `Young Frankenstein' says it will not publicly report its weekly grosses
- Toy recalls could pose toughest challenge yet for Mattel CEO
- Recuperado primeiro e 11 cad
- Diferentes percep
- Portugal wants to make Scotland sweat in Lobos' World Cup debut
- Chrysler raids competition; hiring spree may not be over
- Mom Allegedly Drives Son to Gang Fight
- Gibraltar to hold elections in October
- Lima will play in historic fifth World Cup off the bench for Samoa
- Appearing for first time in 3 years, bin Laden urges Americans to embrace Islam in new video
- Governo americano obt
- Comandante dos EUA no Iraque quer mais tropas at
- Designers' mass retail shoe creations on show at Fashion Week
- Mortgage lender Countrywide to cut as many as 12,000 jobs as loan originations slow
- Polish parliament votes to cut short its term, trigger early election
- U.S. stocks fall sharply, bond prices soar following weak employment report
- Dealer Calls Cops After Pot Stash Stolen
- `High School Musical' Star Nude Online
- Rapper Foxy Brown sentenced to 1 year in jail for probation violation
- Poland to hold early election next month after parliament cuts short term
- Three is magic for Gay: triple gold medalist races third, longs to see daughter Trinity
- Argentina beats France 17-12 in World Cup opener
- Spain routs Greece again; Russia stays perfect and Israel boosts chances with win
- McCain criticizes Iraqi government in California campaign speech
- Nude photo emerges of squeaky-clean `High School Musical' star Vanessa Hudgens
- Tensions between rival Palestinian factions spark in Gaza as Fatah protests Hamas rule
- Mortgage lender Countrywide to cut as many as 12,000 jobs
- Woman Has Yard Full of Snapping Turtles
- US lawmaker knighted by Lesotho's king for good works in Africa
- Company admits making substandard air filters for tanks
- Red Cross finds 5 bodies of presumed former lawmakers killed in FARC captivity
- Bin Laden fala sobre envolvimento dos EUA no Iraque em novo v
- APEC draft statement calls for reversing climate change
- Extremistas decapitam mulheres acusadas de prostitui
- Witter defends WBC belt with seventh-round KO against Harris
- US, citing abortion in China, again withholds funding from U.N. birth control group
- U.S. moves closer to cutting off funding to U.N. Human Rights Council
- French expectations crash with a whimper with World Cup loss to Argentina
- APEC draft statement calls for reversing climate change
- Argentina kicks France to oblivion to open Rugby World Cup with major upset
- Despite nude photo, Disney supports star of squeaky-clean `High School Musical'
- U.S. President Bush: Osama bin Laden video a reminder of 'dangerous world'
- Lixo de Israel sustenta um n
- Bin Laden exorta americanos a se converterem ao Isl
- MLB asks to meet with Rick Ankiel and Troy Glaus after reports link them to Florida pharmacy
- Thousands of students cheer David Letterman as Ball State University dedicates building in his honor
- APEC draft statement calls for reversing climate change
- Woods lurking in a familiar place
- Political heavyweight Nawaz Sharif set for return, could spoil Musharraf re-election plans
- Political heavyweight Nawaz Sharif set for return, could spoil Musharraf re-election plans
- Myanmar monks, angered by beatings, destroy property of junta supporters
- Appearing for first time in 3 years, bin Laden urges Americans to embrace Islam in new video
- Analysis: With long record in Washington, Clinton gambles on 'change' theme
- U.S. President Bush: Osama bin Laden video a reminder of 'dangerous world'
- U.S. moves closer to cutting off funding to U.N. Human Rights Council
- Corruption cases reopened against ex-PM Sharif, court orders brother's arrest
- Thompson: Bin Laden 'more symbolism than anything else'
- Pope speaks of horrors of past, worries over future in Europe
- Bin Laden exorta americanos a se converterem ao Isl
- Boasts and jeers in new bin Laden video, but not overt threats against US
- North Korea in need of 'immediate' food aid after floods, says UN food agency
- Senate approves amendment aimed to ease plight of Hmong refugees
- US presidential candidate Edwards proposing international organization to cooperate on fighting terror
- APEC draft statement calls for reversing climate change
- Toy recalls could pose toughest challenge yet for Mattel CEO
- Nardelli says he will keep Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep brands but may cut some models
- US wants free elections in Pakistan, wonders about life if Musharraf should lose
- Report shows US congressman likely died of head, neck injuries in fall
- Portugal declara suspeita m
- Rookie McPherson shares lead at rainy NW Arkansas Championship
- Lottery finalists must wait years for $10M poker game drawing
- Key to troop withdrawal debate is what happens after `surge' is over
- Ex-Prosecutor Admits Sex With Judge
- Foreign operations bill passed by U.S. Senate includes first restrictions on cluster bombs
- Tryst With Judge Costs Prosecutor
- Thousands gather in Sydney for APEC protests
- Papa pede que Europa n
- Malaysia to review environmental law to protect wetlands for migrating birds
- Malaysia to review environmental law to protect wetlands for migrating birds
- Disney Backs 'High School Musical' Star
- Foxy Brown Sentenced to a Year in Jail
- Heath Ledger, Michelle Williams Split Up
- Letterman Cheered at Alma Mater Ceremony
- Jenna Fischer, Husband Go Separate Ways
- Woman Has Yard Full of Snapping Turtles
- Comandante dos EUA quer manter tropas no IraqueBagd
- Paris Hilton Sues Over 'That's Hot' Card
- Paris Hilton Sues Over 'That's Hot' Card
- APEC leaders meet to consider climate change; protesters march in Sydney
- Paris Hilton sues Hallmark over her photo, catchphrase on card
- Woman Has Yard Full of Snapping Turtles
- US airline employee tells female passenger her skimpy outfit won't fly
- Airline Tells Woman Her Outfit Won't Fly
- Tryst With Judge Costs Prosecutor
- Dealer Calls Cops After Pot Stash Stolen
- E-mail outage hits some BlackBerry users; software glitch to blame
- Furac
- Recuperados 5 dos 11 cad
- South Korean leader spars with Bush; North Korea offers nuclear concession
- Paris Hilton Sues Over 'That's Hot' Card
- Notas internacionaisSAN DIEGO - A Igreja Cat
- Pa
- Sierra Leone presidential runoff starts Saturday
- Violent protests threaten Bolivian efforts to redraw constitution
- White House hopeful Obama asks women to risk backing him instead of more experienced rival
- Proenza Schouler marches to its own beat at New York Fashion Week
- Vanuatu wins bronze medal, qualifies for second Oceania round
- Vanuatu wins bronze medal, qualifies for second Oceania round
- As US job and housing markets slow, all eyes are on strength of consumer spending
- Bush says Osama bin Laden video is a reminder of 'dangerous world'
- APEC leaders meet to consider climate change; protesters march in Sydney
- Hundreds of ex-PM Sharif's supporters arrested, court orders his brother's detention
- Schwarzenegger urges Republican Party to claim political middle
- Paris Hilton Sues Over 'That's Hot' Card
- Pakistan's government urges former PM Sharif not to return from exile
- Pakistan's government urges former PM Sharif not to return from exile
- Former US defense chief Rumsfeld to be visiting fellow at Hoover conservative think tank
- Red Sox down angry Orioles to extend AL East lead
- China blasts planned Taiwan-Africa meetings as part of push for 'Taiwan independence'
- US mortgage lender Countrywide to cut as many as 12,000 jobs
- Myanmar junta blames Suu Kyi supporters for inciting latest unrest
- Intel breaks ground in China for US$2.5 billion silicon fabrication plant
- Japan's Indian Ocean naval support mission "indispensable," Bush tells Abe
- Pacific Rim leaders adopt global warming statement
- BMI Urban Awards Kickstart MTV Weekend
- Fiji fears international backlash to emergency rule, pleads for understanding
- New Caledonia beats Fiji 1-0 for gold medal in first Oceania qualifying round
- New Caledonia beats Fiji 1-0 for gold medal in first Oceania qualifying round
- Hip hop stars kick off MTV's Video Music Awards weekend in Las Vegas at BMI Urban Awards
- Japan's Indian Ocean naval support mission "indispensable," Bush tells Abe
- Pakistan's government urges exiled former PM Sharif not to return home
- 6 labor activists in Myanmar jailed for up to 28 years
- Paris Hilton Sues Over 'That's Hot' Card
- US, Indonesian leaders say China, India should do more to convince Myanmar on human rights
- Mourners to Gather for Pavarotti Funeral
- China's Yao Ming makes third visit to Taiwan
- China's Yao Ming makes third visit to Taiwan
- Myanmar junta blames Suu Kyi supporters for inciting unrest over fuel price hikes
- Apathy mars Morocco's parliamentary elections set to give Islamic party gains
- Fiji fears international backlash to emergency rule, pleads for understanding
- Henin completes Sister Slam final; takes on Kuznetsova for title
- Bush presses Abe on beef, says Japan's Indian Ocean naval support mission "vital"
- Sierra Leone presidential runoff starts Saturday
- Iraq debate follows Bush to Australia for APEC
- Saudi envoy urges Sharif not to return to Pakistan, Musharraf's office says
- Saudi envoy urges Sharif not to return to Pakistan, Musharraf's office says
- India wins toss and bats first against England in one-day series decider; Flintoff will play
- Saudi envoy urges Sharif not to return to Pakistan, Musharraf's office says
- U.S., Japan and Australia in 3-way meeting discuss engaging India
- Malaysia sees no domestic hitches to forecast 6 percent GDP growth
- Parks aiming to get Scotland into gear in World Cup opener against Portugal
- Japan's Yosuke retains air guitar world championship
- Ireland eyeing big score against Namibia to boost World Cup chances
- Saudi prince urges Sharif not to return to Pakistan
- Sierra Leone votes in presidential runoff
- Greek police brace for protests; govt to present economic plan ahead of election
- Hillman to step down as manager of Japan's Fighters
- Hillman to step down as manager of Japan's Fighters
- Japan's Ochi retains air guitar world championship
- Alonso, Hamilton quickest in 3rd practice session at Italian GP
- NKorean regime accuses US of plotting to topple it
- Woman Has Yard Full of Snapping Turtles
- Islamist party reports weaker than expected showing in Morocco's parliamentary elections
- Alonso, Hamilton quickest in 3rd practice session at Italian GP
- Pakistan, Saudi Arabia urge Sharif to keep exile promise
- Islamist party reports weaker than expected showing in Morocco's parliamentary elections
- Japanese Man Remains Air Guitar Champion
- 6 labor right activists in Myanmar jailed for up to 28 years
- 6 labor right activists in Myanmar jailed for up to 28 years
- Hillman to step down as manager of Japan's Fighters
- Hillman to step down as manager of Japan's Fighters
- American women experience Panda-mania at breeding center
- Sunni bloc returns to Iraqi parliament, ending last in a string of boycotts
- Greek police brace for protests; govt to present economic plan ahead of election
- Thousands Pay Respects to Pavarotti
- England soccer star confident even though Germany favored in Group A
- Northern Ireland leader Paisley to step down from helm of his Protestant church after 56 years
- Landslides in northeastern India kill 7, injure 4
- French media outraged by France's World Cup opening defeat to Argentina
- APEC leaders forge deal on climate change; protesters march in Sydney
- Springbok coach Jake White concerned Samoan power will smash his plans to beat England
- Alonso takes pole position for Italian GP, Hamilton second
- Shelling, gunfire reported in Congo gorilla park as militants, army clash
- John Compton, prime minister of St. Lucia, dies at 82
- Texas museum exhibit features unusual and traditional portraits
- Concerts
- Theater
- Events
- ATEF helps firms do business in Africa
- African Heads of State to tour Taiwan
- Trade and Investment Report a forum about Africa
- Swaziland to reaffirm ties with Taiwan
- Taiwan a good friend of the warm heart of Africa
- A vision for development with Taiwan as partner
- A more stable phase of economic development
- Taiwan a role model, says Burkina Faso ambassador
- Forum a meeting of all African friends
- TaiwanICDF is a goodwill channel to Africa
- Unlike China, Taiwan is like a good friend, says Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Summit a platform to exchange views, build stronger ties
- In Brief
- Accused coup plotters concoct book of more than 100 recipes
- In Philippines, abortions are no easy fix
- Lakers star Bryant showered with affection in Philippines
- President offers rebels amnesty in bid to restart talks
- A kind, hospitable people
- Proud to be a Filipino
- Mga Gintong Karanasan
- Corn farmers hold field day in Mindanao
- Why weeping is different from whining
- Pinoy Text Club
- Keeping one's family whole
- Surviving a failed marriage
- Sidelines
- Platini's Europe plan gets support
- Alonso grabs pole for Italian GP
- Ankiel, Glaus said to receive banned drugs
- Johnson upsets Chinese as U.S. wins second gold
- Mosquito bite throws Brewers off game
- Henin battles into U.S. Open final
- Yao Ming focuses on Olympics rather than starting a family
- Whales still in hunt despite team turmoil
- Merciless All Blacks rout Italy
- French fans said to 'rescue' Samoans
- Sky falls on France's Rugby World Cup party
- Vancouver - A 4-star vacation on a 2-star budget
- In Brief
- Truck plunges into ravine, killing 85 Indian pilgrims
- Fiji fears backlash to emergency rule, pleads for understanding
- Junta blames Suu Kyi for inciting unrest
- Presidential runoff commences in resource-rich Sierra Leone
- Pakistan urges Sharif to stay away
- Fresh attack kills at least 10 people in Algerian town
- Worrying about being bitten
- Craig's back, maybe
- Bernanke's job is a peice of cake when compared with Fukui's
- Japan's prime minister on the defensive, facing policy vacuum
- Far-rightist looking strong to lead in Greek elections
- Polar bear population to drop by two-thirds by 2050, scientists say
- Nursing homes face dilemma over hurricane evacuation
- In Brief
- Taiwan issue fails to make agenda of trilateral talks
- Hau urges red-clad protesters to strictly follow assembly laws
- Statistics show more foreigners taking household jobs
- Lu insists torch relay route 'must be adjusted'
- Bank employees march in protest against government's second-stage financial reform
- Thousands gather to support Taiwan U.N. referendum
- Unemployment figures seen heralding recession in U.S.
- Bin Laden attacks global capitalism, mocks U.S. for being 'weak'
- Taiwan and China fail to agree on torch route
- Sydney's goals 'unambitious,' expert says
- President toasts African allies
- Taiwanese envoy backs APEC's climate policy
- World Cup: Howlett scores three tries as New Zealand smashes Italy 76-14
- Euro 2008: Hungary beats Bosnia 1-0 on penalty kick by Gera
- Edwards takes on special interests, hits Clinton over lobbyists' contributions
- France facing uphill struggle after losing World Cup opener to Argentina
- Spanish-language Univision goes mainstream with Democratic presidential debate
- Polish prime minister kicks off campaign immediately after move for new elections
- Dredge, Rumford lead Wilson by one stroke at European Masters
- Cynthia Rowley Takes an Eco-Minded Trip
- Chinese piling up the gold medals at world championships
- Lingerie Looks on the Max Azria Runway
- France pushes closer to quarters with 78-66 win over Germany
- Amateur Lewis leads LPGA event; rain again halts play in first round
- Suicide car bomber strikes Shiite district of Sadr City
- Ludacris Throws 30th Birthday Bash
- African Cup qualifying: Congo 1, Libya 1
- Ludacris 30th birthday bash among overload of parties as MTV Video Music Awards approaches
- Toni dropped from Italy's squad; Iaquinta called up for Ukraine match
- Grabsch wins first time trial, Devolder takes overall lead at Spanish Vuelta
- Arbitration panel validates Desafio Espanol's challenge for next America's Cup
- Russia beats Macedonia 3-0 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Bin Laden tape is more about timing than substance, analysts say
- Republican candidates urge no let up in fight against Islamic radicals after release of bin Laden video
- World Cup: All Blacks coach Hansen returning to NZ for family reasons
- Nigeria beats Lesotho 2-0 in Africa Cup qualifier
- Ending Asia-Pacific summit, Bush braces for fight in Congress over his Iraq policy
- Greek PM, up for re-election, vows to press ahead with economic reforms; thousands demonstrate
- Official: Nebraska Sen. Chuck Hagel will not seek third term or run for the White House
- World Cup: England 28, United States 10
- World Cup: Barkley scores 18 points to lead England to a 28-10 win over the U.S. team
- World Cup: Australians thrash Japan 91-3 in Group B opener
- Dodd would end Cuba embargo, lift travel restrictions if elected
- Georgia and Ukraine draw 1-1 in European Championship qualifier
- Ivory Coast qualifies for African Cup despite 0-0 draw at Gabon
- Northern Ireland leader Paisley to step down from helm of his Protestant church after 56 years
- Slovenia beats Luxembourg 3-0 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Sierra Leone votes in presidential runoff
- Group G leader Romania beats Belarus 3-1 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Johnson brings another championship home to her home state Iowa
- Pro-establishment party wins Morocco's parliament elections, failure for Islamists
- Greek electricity monopoly gets blanket approval for new power facilities
- Ang Lee's "Lust, Caution" wins Venice film fest's top Golden Lion award; he also won in 2005
- World Cup: Howlett equals All Blacks test tries record
- Olly Barkley stars as England beat United States 28-10 at the Rugby World Cup
- New Zealand, Australia score 24 tries in World Cup romps
- England, Russia win in close Group E of Euro 2008 qualifying
- Novak Djokovic beats David Ferrer at U.S. Open to reach 1st Grand Slam final
- U.S. Eagles rue missed chances against England before losing 28-10 to world champions
- Malta holds Turkey to 2-2 draw in a Euro 2008 qualifier
- Rally for 9/11 bill to treat ailing first responders, residents
- Source: Franchitti hopes to wrap up an open-wheel title this weekend, head for NASCAR in 2008
- Conservative party wins Morocco's parliamentary elections; failure for Islamists
- Slovenia beats Luxembourg 3-0 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Casey Affleck and wife Summer Phoenix expecting second child
- World Bids Farewell to Luciano Pavarotti
- Fake Firefighter Showed Up at Disasters
- Snakes Found in Luggage at Ga. Airport
- Synagogue Seats Go for $1.8M at Auction
- Czech Republic beats San Marino 3-0 in a Euro 2008 qualifier
- Husband Asks Singer to Admit Affairs
- Casey Affleck, Wife Expecting 2nd Child
- Russell Crowe Filming in Maryland
- Bush's top military, political advisers on Iraq warn against changing strategy
- Senegal qualifies for African Cup by beating Burkina Faso 5-1
- Sneijder, Van Nistelrooy score to give Netherlands 2-0 win over Bulgaria in European qualifying
- Euro 2008: Finland holds Serbia 0-0 in a Euro qualifier
- Norway beats Moldova 1-0 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- African Cup qualifying: Rwanda 4, Liberia 0
- To unmask falsehood: Coalition aims to expose Shakespeare as a pretender
- Angola qualifies for African Cup despite 2-1 loss to Kenya
- Slovakia holds Ireland to 2-2 draw in Euro 2008 qualifying
- Stars coming out for gala at Oprah Winfrey's estate in celebration of Barack Obama
- African Cup qualifying: Tanzania 0, Mozambique 1
- African Cup qualifying: Uganda 3, Niger 1
- Colombian rebel leader contacts Chavez as Venezuelan president seeks to mediate
- African Cup qualifying: Chad 1, Republic of Congo 1
- Klose scores twice as Germany beats Wales 2-0
- Croatia beats Estonia 2-0 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Sweden dominates but only gets 0-0 draw against Denmark in Euro 2008 qualifying
- Russell Crowe, Ridley Scott filming new movie in Baltimore area
- Americans battle to a 6-6 split on first day in Walker Cup
- Rain again halts play at U.S. women's tour event; amateur Lewis leads
- Ang Lee Wins Top Prize at Venice, Again
- France beats Germany; Lithuania reaches quarters with win over Italy at European championship
- Husband asks country singer Sarah Evans to admit affairs in court document
- Stars coming out for gala at Oprah Winfrey's seaside estate in celebration of Barack Obama
- Papa diz a europeus para seguirem a b
- Seeking fourth consecutive U.S. Open title, Federer to face Djokovic in final
- Barcelona's Dos Santos says he's not interested in Madrid
- Atentado em Cidade Sadr deixa pelo menos 15 mortosBagd
- Disgraced Demo fundraiser Hsu to be handed over to local officials after release from hospital
- Italy faces uphill battle to qualify for Euro 2008 after 0-0 draw with France
- Democratic presidential candidate Chris Dodd would end Cuba embargo, lift travel restrictions if elected
- Birthday Bash for Anna Nicole's Daughter
- Hundreds attend birthday party for Anna Nicole Smith's 1-year-old daughter
- Colombian rebel leader contacts Chavez as Venezuelan president seeks to mediate
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedule
- American LPGA Tour event shortened to 18 holes; amateur Lewis leads
- In the lead again, Stricker tries to hold off Baddeley, Woods
- Pavarotti
- Sharif insists he will return to Pakistan, despite Saudi pressure
- Red Cross finds 11 bodies presumably of former lawmakers killed in FARC captivity
- Suicide car bomber strikes Baghdad Shiite district of Sadr City, killing at least 15
- Most International Rugby Union Caps
- World Cup: Howlett scores three tries as New Zealand smashes Italy 76-14
- Most Rugby World Cup Tries
- John Compton, prime minister of St. Lucia, dies at 82
- Angered by violence, inspired by hometown loss, Iraqi artist finds new energy
- A look at symptoms of traumatic brain injuries in troops from Iraq
- Thousands of U.S. troops coping with brain damage, uncertain futures; doctors challenged
- Independent rabbis make intermarriage their business
- A look at Baghdad's new high-security complex
- Justice complex represents hopes and fears for Iraqi court system's future
- Oscars ahead: Festivals begin buzz for Hollywood's long awards season
- Pavarotti Receives Last Standing Ovation
- Stars come out for gala at Oprah Winfrey's seaside estate for presidential candidate Obama
- Birthday Bash for Anna Nicole's Daughter
- Franchitti, Dixon and Kanaan ready to vie for IndyCar title in season-finale at Chicagoland
- LPGA Tour event shortened to 18 holes because of rain; amateur Lewis leads
- Taurasi leads Mercury past Shock in Game 2 of the WNBA finals
- Ending Asia-Pacific summit, President Bush braces for fight in Congress over his Iraq policy
- Democratic candidate Dodd would end Cuba embargo, lift travel restrictions if elected
- South Beach synagogue auctions off seats for at least $1.8 million
- Glavine tosses Mets past Astros 3-1
- Thome closes on 500 homers, Chisox top Twins 8-7
- Islamist party makes weaker than expected showing in Morocco elections
- Sooners rout Miami 51-13
- Bin Laden tape is more about timing than substance, analysts say
- Sierra Leone votes in presidential runoff
- Colombian rebel leader contacts Chavez as Venezuelan president seeks to mediate
- Ecuador routs El Salvador 5-1 in friendly
- Three second-half goals rally Venezuela past Paraguay 3-2 in friendly
- Racy Timberlake 'Box' Video Wins Emmy
- Katrina-damaged New Orleans faced similar planning pitfalls to New York after Sept. 11
- Indonesia tries to get 235 million people to change they way they cook
- Japanese and Australian leaders meet on APEC sidelines
- Ang Lee says 'Lust, Caution' good example of cooperation by China, Taiwan, Hong Kong
- Venezuela's Chavez accuses US of role in violent protests in Bolivia
- Malaysian police fire tear gas to break up opposition gathering
- Ralph Lauren Marks 40 Years in Fashion
- APEC leaders want urgent progress on world trade talks
- Taiwan president promises to help with African allies' economic development
- Sweden tries to break first-game jinx in World Cup, Olympics
- 9 killed in floods, landslide in Nepal
- Hard-line Muslim group in Indonesia calls for Islamic state ahead of holy month
- Former Philippine President Estrada visits ailing mother before court hands down verdict
- Tot Tumbles From Repossessed Car
- Consensus or cover: Asia-Pacific leaders gamble on climate change
- Police open fire at speech by Afghan president to prevent overflow crowd from entering
- A timeline of upcoming events in Pakistani politics
- Thompson marks 50th A-League game with winning goal
- Abe says he's ready to resign if parliament doesn't extend Japan Indian Ocean fueling mission
- OPEC seen leaving crude production untouched _ at least for now
- Germany a marked team as it kicks off defense of women's soccer World Cup
- Germany a marked team as it kicks off defense of women's soccer World Cup
- Myanmar junta links US to pro-democracy activists, said to have terror links
- Hakuho loses on opening day of Autumn sumo tournament
- Hakuho loses on opening day of Autumn sumo tournament
- German efficiency loses out to Chinese bureaucracy at World Cup
- German efficiency loses out to Chinese bureaucracy at World Cup
- Billionaire Forbes urges US Federal Reserve to cut interest rate, remove excess liquidity
- Basque separatist group ETA says it will continue militancy in Spain
- Police open fire at speech by Afghan president to prevent overflow crowd from entering
- England wakes up to World Cup hangover despite opening victory
- Flash floods in Bangladesh leave 5 dead, hundreds stranded
- McLaren lashes out at Italian authorities, team faces criminal investigation
- MTV Video Music Awards Take Over Vegas
- Pakistan tightens security, detains hundreds as former PM Sharif prepares to return
- Italy facing must-win match in Ukraine following draw with France
- Thai military to lift curfew in south for Muslim holy month of Ramadan
- Skrela injury blow dampens French spirits further after opening loss to Argentina
- Presidential runoff in Sierra Leone went smoothly, observers say, urging calm as votes counted
- Greek PM vows to push through unpopular reforms if re-elected, even with weak government
- Flintoff may alter bowling style to help prevent further injuries
- Kirwan condemns schedule, says IRB should work harder at development
- Russian opposition coalition: Authorities hindering efforts to hold electoral meetings
- Catania defender cites death threat at training center
- All Blacks will take Portugal seriously to respect rugby and World Cup
- Few changes by government in computerized rating of travelers for terrorism potential
- Alonso wins Italian Grand Prix, McLaren teammate Hamilton second
- World Cup: Wales 42, Canada 17
- Czechs call up rookie striker Dosek for Euro 2008 qualifier against Ireland
- Wales comes from behind to beat Canada 42-17
- Australian utility back out with knee injury
- Basque separatist group ETA says it will continue militancy in Spain
- Interim leader renews pledge for elections in Bangladesh by December next year
- TV moderator and talk show host Eva Herman fired for praising Nazi family policy
- Oscar Pereiro drops out of Spanish Vuelta due to illness
- World Cup: Italy keen to play soon after All Black nightmare
- India outplays South Korea 7-2 to retain title in Asia Cup field hockey
- England looking to keep winning ways for Euro 2008 qualifier against Russia
- Nigeria beats Spain in penalty shootout for Under-17 World Cup title
- American Nastia Liukin wins gold on balance beam, teammate Shawn Johnson takes floor crown
- 14 candidates register for Argentina's presidential vote
- Interim Bangladesh leader renews pledge for elections by end of next year
- Brazil's Silva heads to Nordic countries to promote biofuel
- Piepoli takes ninth stage of Spanish Vuelta, former champion Menchov takes overall lead
- Rumford beats Archer at European Masters with playoff chip-in
- France coach Domenech warns that Scotland still the team to beat in qualifying
- World Cup: South Africa 59, Samoa 7
- Police open fire at speech by Afghan president to prevent overflow crowd from entering
- South Africa beats Samoa 59-7 in World Cup group
- Powell sets 100 meter world record at Rieti Grand Prix
- Power trumps skill in world of pro rugby
- Alonso edges Hamilton to capture race at Monza
- England wakes up to Rugby World Cup hangover
- Wales nearly upset by Canadians
- Federer to face Djokovic in US Open final
- Henin completes perfect run to title at U.S. grand slam
- Sidelines
- Mud wraps, massages for troubled sumo champion Asashoryu, doctor says
- Pressure on Germany in women's World Cup
- England shines at home, Italy holds off old foe
- In Brief
- Who won what at the Venice film festival
- Pitt says winning Venice award 'great fun'
- Festivals begin Oscar buzz for long awards season
- Thousands pay final respect to tenor
- Many unhappy with 'Lust' win
- Local papers praise Lee as 'glory of Taiwan'
- Health Briefs
- Celebrities flocking to Las Vegas for MTV award
- Why we should be allowed to surf while working in the office
- Doctors see more patients seeking tattoo removals
- Coalition aims to expose Shakespeare as a pretender
- Talks between Big Three U.S. automakers, union stall as deadline looms
- OPEC seen keeping production target untouched for now
- Automakers put emphasis on low-emissions
- IRI maintains Qualship 21 Status
- Yang Ming, partners launch new Asia-Black Sea Service
- Samskip adds Zeebrugge to its ScanBalt service in September
- Evergreen Group chairman honored in Rome
- Gene del Prado stirs things up at Shangri-La hotels
- Forbes urges Fed to cut interest rates
- New car gives Malaysia's Proton a boost, report says
- Islands' post-tsunami tourism plan backfiring, Indian officials report
- APEC promises tougher stand on safety standards
- Asia Pacific leaders urge fresh push on trade
- In Brief
- Philippines may lose World Heritage status, report says
- Myanmar junta steps up campaign against democracy protests, links U.S. to activists
- Muslim group seeks to unify Indonesia under Islam
- Thirty suspected militants killed in Afghanistan, U.S. officials say
- Abe stresses importance of fuel mission
- Pakistan tightens security for Sharif's return
- In Brief
- Tropical storm Gabrielle heads toward U.S. coast
- Five arrested after shooting whale with machine gun
- Guatemalans choose president after bloody campaign
- McCann parents fly to England
- Study suggests brain function of liberals, conservatives differs
- Serbs warns U.S. against policy of force on Kosovo
- Duel of the American disasters
- Bush recalls value of democracy
- A wide range of hopes and fears surface as leper colony ends decades of seclusion
- Diamond diggers in Sierra Leone hope polls will bring about change of fortune
- Inspired by hometown loss, Iraqi artist finds new energy
- LACOYA offers a new gift choice
- Shin Kong names lucky winners
- New Zealand tourism season starts
- Royal Hsinchu GM, Hsinchu mayor exchange views on tourism promotion
- Easy Shop introduces fall lingeries
- Festival bliss at Miramar Garden
- MAC set to review regulations for PRC spouses' employment
- Average household expenditure up 1.7 percent last year, DGBAS reports
- Miaoli police crack prostitution ring
- Thousands mark anniversary of sit-in
- In Brief
- Taipei community invites artists from Southeast Asia
- Taiwan seeks to build relations with India, CEPD report says
- Saint Lucia ties seen unchanged after leader dies
- Torch route talks unfinished, Tsai says
- Taiwanese envoy conveys goodwill to Hu from Chen
- Taiwan shows interest in Sao Tome oil exploration
- Taiwan U.N. bid endorsed by Africa allies
- Retired British general calls U.S. planning for postwar Iraq 'failure'
- Socialists upset Islamist party in Morocco elections
- Thousands rally against violence after Algeria blasts
- Taiwanese duo defeated in U.S. Open women's doubles final
- Rumford beats Archer at European Masters with playoff chip-in
- Habana scores four tries, Montgomery has 29 points as South Africa overwhelms Samoa
- Powell sets 100 meter world record at Rieti Grand Prix
- American Nastia Liukin wins gold on balance beam, teammate Shawn Johnson takes floor crown
- Guatemalans eye law-and-order, anti-poverty candidates for presidential runoff
- Israelis shocked by discovery of neo-Nazi ring in Israel
- Piepoli takes 9th stage of Spanish Vuelta, former champion Menchov has overall lead
- Amateur Lewis finishes atop leaderboard at rain-shortened LPGA event
- Ballack disappointed by Chelsea, but date of return still unclear
- African Cup qualifying: Burundi 0, Egypt 0
- Italy's Lampre leads after first stage of Tour de Pologne
- Habana scores four tries, Montgomery has 29 points as South Africa overwhelms Samoa
- Democratic presidential candidates to participate in first Spanish-language debate
- Portugal beats Israel again, closes in on European Championship quarterfinals
- African Cup qualifying: Equatorial Guinea 1, Cameroon 0
- Fall TV: Uphill Climb for Major Networks
- Lisa Hall wins playoff to lead English 1-2-3 sweep on Ladies European Tour
- Once favored among evangelicals, Thompson now raising doubts because of some policy stands
- Basque separatist group ETA says it will continue militancy in Spain
- Only modest changes by government in computerized rating of travelers for terrorism potential
- Equatorial Guinea upsets Cameroon 1-0 in Africa Cup qualifier
- Victory for McLaren in Ferrari's back yard as Alonso wins Italian GP
- World Cup: Scotland 56, Portugal 10
- Rugby World Cup: Scotland 56, Portugal 10
- Parties, swag and Britney Spears: The MTV Video Music Awards take over Las Vegas
- Police: McDonald's employee who over salted burger jailed because cop became sick in Georgia
- Haga cuts Toseland's lead in World Superbike title race
- Excited about fall TV season? The broadcast networks definitely need you
- Lamont's pair sets up Scotland's 56-10 win over Portugal
- Republicans see problems in 2008 Senate races
- Twenty20 World Cup Squads
- South Africa outplays Samoa to show title credibility
- Key Democratic senator calls Petraeus assessment 'dead flat wrong,' urges target dates for troop pullout
- Fabi completes medals set, thrills German fans
- Liukin's mother arrives to support daughter at gymnastics worlds
- Western "3:10 to Yuma" steams its way to top of box office
- Philippe Jaffre, former head of Elf Aquitaine, dies at 62
- African Cup qualifying: Guinea 4, Cape Verde 0
- 'Yuma' Guns Down Box Office Competition
- Disallowed try stems Samoan resurgence and raises concern over partisan refereeing
- World Cup: Ireland 32, Namibia 17
- Ireland hangs on to beat plucky Namibia 32-17
- US man held after body of slain Peruvian wife found in suitcase
- African Cup qualifying: Sudan 3, Tunisia 2
- Judge says California carpenter has right to work nude
- FedEx Cup finale turns into a fiasco on the greens
- African Cup qualifying: Gambia 2, Algeria 1
- Cosby Brings Back TV Teaching Program
- Sudan beats Tunisia 3-2 in Africa Cup qualifier
- Venezuela's Chavez says US aggression would meet with Vietnam-style guerrilla wars
- All Blacks will take Portugal seriously to respect rugby and World Cup
- Ecclestone: Japanese GP to alternate circuits from 2009
- Foiled Burglar Loses Clothes in Tussle
- Bill Cosby: Behinds, not minds, moving through schools
- South Africa's opposition party leader arrested in anti-drug demonstration
- World Cup: Japan's Sasaki strains knee ligaments, going home
- Mexico defeats Panama 1-0 in game abandoned at halftime due to rain
- Keillor Pens New Lake Wobegon Novel
- World Cup: Pumas retain core from France win to play Georgia
- Most International Rugby Union Caps
- Garrison Keillor returns to Lake Wobegon with new novel; says it was 'easy to write'
- Pakistan rounds up former PM's supporters as he heads home to challenge Musharraf
- Franchitti wins race and title when rival Dixon runs out of fuel on final lap
- 14 candidates register for Argentina's presidential vote
- Greece beats Croatia at buzzer, Spain over Russia and Portugal beats Israel at European Championship
- Rap Heroes Talk Smart Money at A&T
- Lil' Mo, Anthony Hamilton advocate smart money management at summit
- Clinton says troops should begin coming home no matter what Bush advisers report
- Japan revises GDP down to 1.2 percent of decline
- Portland streetcar system drawing wider interest
- Though approved by FDA, microchip implants linked to cancer in animal studies
- What chip labels say, and do not say; tumor studies unmentioned
- French priest collects testimony from elderly Ukrainians in pioneering Holocaust research
- Mexican President Calderon to visit India to strengthen ties
- First Spanish-language debate focuses on Iraq, immigration issues
- Late winner lifts Colon past Boca, creates three-way tie atop table
- Uruguayan Acosta scores four, Nautico beats Botafogo 4-1 in Brazilian league
- South Korean shares fall 2.9 percent after U.S. jobs data
- Bush adviser says bin Laden is `virtually impotent' other than his taped messages
- Nikkei falls sharply after revised GDP, weak dollar
- Countdown to Britney: Spears performance to highlight the MTV Video Music Awards in Las Vegas
- Key US Democratic senator calls Iraq assessment 'dead flat wrong' ahead of progress report
- Marquez called to play against Brazil
- Moroccans stick to status quo instead of ushering in Islamists
- Brewers start with three straight homers, top Reds 10-5
- OPEC seen leaving crude production untouched _ at least for now
- Rodriguez homers for fifth straight game, Yanks sweep KC 6-3
- South Africa takes on West Indies in opening match of World Twenty20
- 1 more Sept. 11 victim to be named on 6th anniversary of attacks
- VMA vignettes: MTV's Video Music Awards take over Las Vegas, including casino tables
- Reports: China's auto output, sales to hit 9 million in 2007
- Reports: China's auto output, sales to hit 9 million in 2007
- A Bleary Britney Kicks Off MTV Awards
- Japan set for parliament session; Abe says he'll quit if it fails to extend Afghan mission
- Davis Cup: Hewitt to lead Australia against Djokovic and Serbia
- Pakistan rounds up supporters of former prime minister ahead of his return from exile
- MTV Video Music Awards bounce back after Britney bombs in much-hyped performance
- England and Japan face each other in a game both need to win
- Santos trounces America 4-0
- Kid Rock and Tommy Lee tussle at MTV Video Music Awards
- D.C. United downs Revolution 4-2
- Parade of leaders does little to lift Howard's hopes for re-election
- Sunny Optimism on Show at Fashion Week
- Malaysia's Anwar sues prime minister's son-in-law for alleged defamation
- AMD's new 'quad-core' server chip seen as critical to chip maker's success
- Philippine shares fall 1.6 percent, track Wall Street decline
- Petraeus to face tough questions from lawmakers on future course of Iraq war
- Petraeus joins a parade of US generals through history, called to account by Congress
- US presidential hopeful Giuliani's impressions of Mafia as prosecutor, performer
- Reports: Audit finds Malaysian government misused millions of dollars of public funds
- Democratic US presidential hopefuls promise change in Iraq, immigration in Spanish debate
- Guatemalans eye law-and-order, anti-poverty candidates in presidential election
- US museum returns tattooed Maori head, bones to New Zealand
- Chinese doctors to surgically remove needles from woman
- Giants lose Umenyiora to early knee injury
- Nepal's crown prince's health condition improves
- Former general, businessman appear to be leading in Guatemalan presidential elections
- OAO Severstal posts 135 percent rise in first-half profits
- Japan parliament convenes as Abe vows to extend Afghan mission
- US agrees to extend work visits for New Zealand students as wide-ranging talks open
- Chinese doctors to surgically remove needles from woman
- Myanmar diplomat to make first North Korea visit since two country's normalized relations
- South Korea first shipment of additional aid to flood-ravaged North
- Messi,Tevez to lead Argentina against Socceroos
- Woods wins at Cog Hill and takes lead in FedEx Cup
- Oil falls to mid-US$76 level on profit taking
- Chen: Taiwan to hold UN referendum together with presidential election
- Taiwan shares end down on weak volume
- Longtime leader of Australia's Queensland state announces retirement
- Euro higher against dollar in aftermath of poor U.S. jobs data
- Abe vows to extend Afghan mission as Japanese parliament opens
- Singapore SP Chemicals plans to build $5B facility in Vietnam
- Australia seeks to end dismal World Cup record with first victory
- Australia seeks to end dismal World Cup record with first victory
- Sony shows new rolling music player
- Federer makes it four straight at U.S. Open, Djokovic lets it slip away
- Chinese stocks gain 1.5 percent; Chinese yuan at record high
- Natural disasters to cost reinsurers US$35 billion this year: Swiss Re
- Myanmar junta deploys police at monasteries to contain monk protests
- Conservative group accuses South Korean president of breaking election laws
- Malaysia's opposition demands probe into police shooting of two protesters at rally
- Argentina back to business four days after upsetting France at World Cup
- EU approves takeover of Britain's AA Ltd., Saga Holdings Ltd. by private equity firms
- Philips doubles profit forecast as it announces reorganization
- Malaysia declares itself free of bird flu after no outbreaks in 3 months
- Grand champion Hakuho wins in autumn sumo
- Taiwan referendum plan on U.N. membership raises tensions with China, upsets U.S.
- Reports: Kazakhstan suspends launches of Russian Proton rockets after crash
- Key OPEC oil ministers insist crude is plentiful, no need to raise output targets
- Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif deported soon after return to Pakistan after years in exile
- Philippine shares fall 1.6 percent, track Wall Street decline
- Bangladesh parties welcome relaxation of ban on political activities
- Novartis says US appeals court injunction stops Teva shipping generic Famvir
- England captain Vickery cited by disciplinary panel, could miss match against South Africa
- Flash floods and lightning strikes kill at least 19 in northeastern India
- Polish premier hints coalition with pro-business rival possible, but not old partners
- Shepherd replaces injured Gerrard in Wallaby squad
- Austrian capital's cash-for-creativity initiative entices entrepreneurs
- Former general, businessman close in Guatemalan presidential elections
- Hong Kong shares edge up on gains in Shanghai and abundant liquidity
- Maria Callas memorabilia from husband's estate to be auctioned in Milan
- Resolution lowers number of shareholders needed to approve purchase of Friends Provident
- Northern Ireland leader Ian Paisley, Irish Republic's head of state to meet for first time
- . UPDATES with Hong Kong close, RAISES material summarizing regional markets, EDITS.
- Killed Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya nominated for EU human right award
- Nikkei falls sharply due to weak dollar, US jobs data
- England coach mulling team options for Euro 2008 qualifier against Russia
- UAW head Gettelfinger leaves DaimlerChrysler supervisory board
- AC Milan forward Ronaldo could miss another month with thigh injury
- Annual inflation in Latvia tops 10 percent in August
- Following Mattel recalls, Disney announces independent tests of toys featuring its characters
- ArcelorMittal says it plans to buy 51 percent stake in Turkey's Rozak
- Prosecutors appeal part of Hyundai ruling to South Korea's top court
- Anderson and Sidebottom earn England central contracts
- Back operation forces Vitali Klitschko to delay comeback
- Myanmar junta deploys police at monasteries to contain monk protests
- Host China heads into World Cup amid criticism, heavy expectations
- London's FTSE-100 index up 3.0 points at 6194.2 at midday
- Polish premier hints coalition with pro-business rival possible, but not old partners
- New Zealand relishes underdog status at World Cup
- Online gaming company 888 says earnings slumped after U.S. ban
- Freire pulls out of Spanish Vuelta
- Blackstone makes first China investment with US$600M deal
- Chrysler says August international sales up 26 percent from year ago
- United States about to face `mystery' team North Korea in World Cup
- Kazakhstan suspends launches of Russian Proton rockets after crash
- Black pride leader revived as fashion icon for South Africa's youth
- South African center Jean de Villiers out of World Cup
- Philips doubles profit forecast as it announces reorganization
- India's Reliance Industries to acquire Malaysia's leading polyester company
- Aldrin: Nowak Should Be 'Admired'
- Iraqis in poll say US troop increase failing to improve security; half want pullout
- IMF's Rato foresees downward revision of 2008 economic forecasts
- Gudjohnsen cleared to play in Iceland's qualifier against Northern Ireland
- Petraeus to face tough questions from lawmakers on future course of Iraq war
- Indian shares end little changed as technology stock losses offset Reliance gains
- Trichet says central banks must pay close attention to markets
- Taiwan's MediaTek says to acquire Analog Devices' cellular chip assets
- Moroccans favor conservative party instead of ushering in Islamic party
- England coach mulling team options for Euro 2008 qualifier against Russia
- South African energy company Sasol announces large black empowerment deal
- Iraqis in poll say US troop increase failing to improve security; half want pullout
- MTV's Video Music Awards' parties and afterparties continue through the Las Vegas night
- South African energy company Sasol announces large black empowerment deal
- Key OPEC members insist crude is plentiful, no need to raise output targets
- Trichet says central banks must pay close attention to markets
- Sidetracked by squabbling, Spanish conservatives designate candidate for PM
- Mexico's President Calderon in India to boost bilateral trade, strengthen political ties
- Fighting, private suites and lip synching: MTV Video Music Awards flourish despite Britney bomb
- Six Nations under pressure to improve while Tri Nations have fast start
- TRW eyes possible takeover targets, higher growth
- Intel raises 3rd-quarter revenue outlook amid strong demand
- Oil falls on profit taking
- Trichet says central banks must pay close attention to markets
- AMD's new 'quad-core' server chip seen as critical to chip maker's success
- Associated British Foods says its expects to meet forecasts
- U.S. stocks move higher after Friday's big pullback as investors listen to Fed official speeches
- Kid Rock cited after tussle with Tommy Lee at MTV Video Music Awards in Las Vegas
- Asafa Powell focusing on Beijing Olympics after improving his 100-meter world record
- Home Depot boosts guidance following tender offer
- White goes on the offensive as South Africa's key game against England zooms into focus
- Germany opens defense of World Cup crown with big win over Argentina
- Chelsea upsets Ballack and Germany again by delaying permission for publicity spot
- Accor completes sale of Red Roof for US$1.3 billion
- Euro higher against dollar in aftermath of poor U.S. jobs data
- UCI says Valverde won't race at world cycling championships in Stuttgart
- Summit on doping in cycling to be held in Paris Oct. 22-23
- Stocks turn mixed as investors await Fed official speeches for rate clues
- U.S. Republican lawmaker in sex sting says pressure from journalists led him to plead guilty
- England and Japan face each other in a game both need to win
- England and Japan face each other in a game both need to win
- After losing at MTV's Video Music Awards, Kanye West throws another tantrum
- Sears hires Reidy as new CFO
- World Cup: All Blacks regarding Portugal like everyone else: A threat
- Black pride leader revived as fashion icon for South Africa's youth
- Putin warns of possible restrictions on foreign investment in response to U.S. law
- Apple sells 1 millionth iPhone, nearly a month ahead of schedule
- Comedian's anti-politics rally has Italy's ruling class worried
- First game injuries end the Rugby World Cup for four players
- Oil, gasoline futures fall on speculation OPEC will boost output; attacks lift natural gas
- Natural disasters to cost reinsurers US$35 billion this year: Swiss Re
- Tennessee plans for first electrocution in nearly 47 years
- Key OPEC members insist crude is plentiful, no need to raise output targets
- U.S. dollar down, gold mixed in European trading
- Swiss soccer players to have annual medical checkups
- Davenport wins doubles ahead of first singles match in 12 months
- Second top official of Val d'Isere World Ski Championships resigns
- Republican senator files papers to withdraw guilty plea in airport sex sting
- Bin Laden aparecer
- Struggling Ukraine faces Italy in Euro 2008 qualifying
- Republican Sen. Chuck Hagel says he leaving Congress and bowing out of politics after 2008
- Iraqi oil minister says Hunt Oil deal with Kurd regional government illegal
- Republican senator files papers to withdraw guilty plea in airport sex sting
- Gen. Petraeus to face tough questions from U.S. lawmakers on future course of Iraq war
- London's FTSE-100 index closes down 57.1 points at 6134.1
- Author Joan Didion to receive honorary National Book Awards
- Menchov wins 10th stage to keep overall lead at Spanish Vuelta
- WTO delays release of verdict in EU-Norway salmon dispute
- Oktoberfest to open at Wendel's
- 'Food Travel' at Royal Hsinchu
- Mio offers a holiday companion
- Festival poolside BBQ at Far Eastern
- BBQ with samba night at Westin
- Star Travel offers new air tickets service
- Spanish carnival at Ambassadors
- Powell claims record-setting 100m dash not his fastest
- Cowboys need no excuses after high-scoring opener
- Woods takes BMW trophy with 8 birdies
- 'Awful' Irish struggle past dogged Namibia
- Federer edges closer to Sampras with win over younger Djokovic
- Taiwan duo stopped at No. 2; Federer still champ
- Wang pitches career best as Rodriguez hits 52nd homer
- In Brief
- Winners of the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards:
- Fighting, lip synching disrupt this year's VMAs
- In Brief
- Things you never knew about drinking caffeine
- The Economist launches new lifestyle magazine for the wealthy
- Eyes lock on different letters when reading, study finds
- For first time in history, living to 100 is no longer a medical curiosity
- Doctors to remove needles from woman
- Experts discover 2,000-year-old drainage tunnel
- Taiex slips 0.89% after lackluster U.S. trading
- Japan revises GDP down, with 1.2 percent decline
- Greenback falls in Asia on worries over U.S. slump
- Central banker warns sub-prime crisis could spread to entire U.S. economy
- EU to clear Sony BMG merger, report says
- China to remove more foreign exchange investment curbs, report indicates
- TSMC reports August sales up 1.83% from 2006
- Danger from surging oil prices looms over OPEC meeting in Vienna
- U.S. private equity giant buys 20% of BlueStar for US$600m
- Harley guns for female bikers' market
- MediaTek to buy selected ADI assets for US$350m
- In Brief
- Kashmir blast injures three before arrival of Sonia Gandhi
- U.S. nuclear experts en route to North Korea
- More than 260 Pakistani troops freed by militants, officials say
- Myanmar junta steps up security after monk protests
- WHO warns over bird flu complacency
- Abe defiant despite row over Afghan mission
- In Brief
- U.S. delayed UK's Basra pullout by 5 months, commander claims
- U.N. sees brighter future for world
- Iran steps up crackdown on 'immoral' acts
- Spanish police defuse car bomb seen placed by Basque separatists
- Abbas, Olmert hold new round of talks
- Petraeus expected to argue against big Iraq troop cuts
- Web pulls world into classroom
- Climate accord a step forward, a step backward
- Heritage preservation grips Hong Kong amid building boom
- Baghdad sees less boisterous celebrations
- September 11-related charities found on the decline
- Six years after, one more 9-11 victim to be named
- In Brief
- Local business in recycling seen thriving
- Documentaries on Taiwan's visual art development shown on TV
- Investigation bureau confirms 'Lust, Caution' based on true story
- Daily asked to apologize for 'poisonous eel' report
- U.N. referendum plan raises cross-strait tension
- Red shirts fined for leaving wax on demonstration site
- Changhua activity aims to curb suicide
- Kaohsiung City to offer free rides to boost public transport system
- Taiwan ranks 21st in world in buying power
- Taiwan government gives Nicaragua US$350,000 in aid for disaster relief
- Official says torch not welcome with political conditions
- Police, prosecutors vow to eradicate vote buying
- U.S. urged to sell F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan
- Chen claims referendums will be held with elections
- U.S. sex suspect agrees to extradition from Hong Kong
- Ex-general, businessman face runoff in Guatemala elections
- Sharif arrested, deported after returning to Pakistan
- List to update descendants of Confucius, report says
- EPA expresses disapproval of refused entry at U.N. forum
- Chen praises courage of African delegates
- Beijing urged to abide by August consensus to end Olympic torch stalemate
- Chen's letter to UN General Assembly to be returned: MOFA
- Washington panned for pressuring Taiwan to scrap UN referendum
- APEC envoy says he passed Chen's messages to Bush, Hu
- England captain Vickery cited by disciplinary panel, could miss match against South Africa
- Tech consultancy Capgemini to support Google software applications
- Barclays says securities unit was profitable in August, easing credit concerns
- Broadcasters launch ads opposing device to beam high-speed Internet on unused TV airwaves
- Republican Sen. Chuck Hagel says he leaving Congress and bowing out of politics after 2008
- US Treasury Secretary plans European trip for discussions with French and British officials
- Republican senator files papers to withdraw guilty plea in airport sex sting
- 'Routine' burglary described at Republican Romney presidential headquarters
- Menchov wins 10th stage to keep overall lead at Spanish Vuelta
- New Zealand wingers eyeing off World Cup records against amateur Portugal team
- Black pride leader revived as fashion icon for South Africa's youth
- Jane Wyman, Oscar-winner and 'Falcon Crest' star, dies at 93
- Gen. Petraeus to face tough questions from U.S. lawmakers on future course of Iraq war
- Jordan launches national project to curb violence against women
- Andreev wins in return to BCR Open Romania
- Natural disasters to cost reinsurers US$35 billion this year: Swiss Re
- Jane Wyman, Oscar-winner and `Falcon Crest' star, dies at 93
- Novartis says US appeals court injunction stops Teva shipping generic Famvir
- Terremoto fere 4 pessoas na Col
- Trichet says central banks must pay close attention to markets
- Al-Qaida says bin Laden to appear in new video
- Ailing housing market and credit woes could mean sluggish economy
- Weyerhaeuser says weak wood products market may force closures
- Mexico's state oil company reports explosions at pipelines in southern Mexico
- L'Oreal takes on e-Bay over fake perfumes
- Domenech fears rugby players have damaged Parc des Princes field
- Gen. Petraeus greeted by protesters as he testifies on war policy in Iraq
- Rights groups urge Syrian leader to release three imprisoned human rights campaigners
- Crowd lines up for `Young Frankenstein' tickets as New York box office opens
- US presidential hopeful Giuliani's impressions of Mafia as prosecutor, performer
- Reputed cocaine kingpin on FBI's top 10 most-wanted list captured in Colombia
- Investor group affiliated with AXA SA cuts stake in Countrywide Financial
- Broadcasters launch ads opposing device to beam high-speed Internet on unused TV airwaves
- U.S. billionaire Eli Broad donates $20 million to California university for stem cell research
- Republican presidential hopeful Fred Thompson says Osama bin Laden would get due process if captured
- Problems with housing, credit, prompt talk of potential recession
- Pichot to miss Georgia match because of Argentina's quick turn around
- LaBeouf Announces New Indy Title at VMAs
- Pregnant smokers may suffer depression, which makes quitting the habit more difficult
- Northern Ireland leader Ian Paisley, Irish Republic's head of state reconcile
- `Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' is title of new Indy adventure movie
- Murder case against Phil Spector goes to jury, says he did not lambast judge, jurors
- Schumer proposes temporary lift of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac limits to deal with mortgage woes
- Richardson: Debate slighted Hispanics with English-only policy
- Sanofi-Aventis settles cancer drug pricing case for $190 million
- OPEC weighs push by some members to boost production quota
- Intel raises third-quarter sales outlook amid strong chip demand
- Reputed cocaine kingpin on FBI's top 10 most-wanted list captured in Colombia
- Ex-BP plant manager testifies in suit that repairs were not delayed
- Italian soccer federation apologizes to France for whistles during anthem
- Davenport wins doubles in Bali, will play first singles match since giving birth
- Growth in consumer credit slows slightly reflecting weaker gains in auto loans
- Juventus defender Boumsong to miss two months with thigh injury
- Police say insult preceded attack on rabbi in Frankfurt; suspect sought
- Graeme Brown wins second stage of Tour de Pologne
- Disney to independently test toys featuring its characters
- Petraeus joins a parade of generals through history, called to account by Congress
- US rights group criticizes Bush administration for pressuring Taiwan on UN referendum plan
- Myanmar junta deploys police at monasteries to contain monk protests
- Oil prices rally ahead of OPEC meeting; natural gas sharply higher on pipeline attacks
- Richardson: Debate slighted Hispanics with English-only policy
- Former general, businessman face runoff in Guatemalan presidential elections
- Pfizer sees Lipitor sales toward lower end of view; competition from generic Zocor
- Interpol to help China with security efforts for 2008 Olympics
- Key Democratic senator proposes temporary lift of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac limits to deal with mortgage woes
- Anti-doping prosecutor looking into genetic therapy applied to Ronaldo
- David Letterman guests on season opener of Winfrey's talk show
- Dunga says Brazil can improve ahead of World Cup qualifying
- Wall Street Journal reporters protest Dow Jones positions on labor contract talks
- About 100 suspected River hooligans remain detained after police crackdown
- MTV plans to televise Broadway's `Legally Blonde'
- Famous Wegman dogs star in video at NYC park
- Apple sells 1 millionth iPhone, nearly a month ahead of schedule
- Mexico's state oil company reports explosions at pipelines in southern Mexico
- Toyota President: Press resignation will affect N. American operations, but not hurt them
- 'Black Widow' to Try Hand at Burritos
- Industrial metals prices slide on economic growth concerns; energy market recovers
- Man, 74, Fights Off Iron-Wielding
- Woman Nabbed in Boyfriend Purse Beating
- U.S. nominates Greece to join program for visa-free travel
- Volkswagen debuts UP!, would-be competitor to Smart's fortwo
- Republican Sen. Chuck Hagel says he leaving Congress and bowing out of politics after 2008
- Dollar trades lower against euro in aftermath of poor U.S. jobs data, Fed speeches
- Music Review: 50 Cent vs Kanye West is no contest in the artistic category
- British billionaire Joseph Lewis buys 8 million Bear Stearns shares to be one of its biggest shareholders
- Colombia rejects Chavez' proposal for jungle meeting with rebels
- Disney to independently test toys featuring its characters
- KKR still in talks with banks to solidify funding for First Data acquisition
- Key Democratic senator proposes temporary lift of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac limits to deal with mortgage woes
- Firefighters, Giuliani to share stage for tense 9/11 anniversary
- Dopey Thieves Steal Woman's Dwarfs
- Ex-trader from Israel pleads guilty to conspiracy in KPMG case
- Federal Reserve's Lockhart: Will be watching for change in consumer sentiment
- After iPhone launch, Apple may bid in FCC's airwaves auction
- Accused Mugger Licks Woman's Toes
- 7 soldados americanos morrem em aparente acidente no IraqueBagd
- EUA podem retirar quase 30.000 soldados do Iraque at
- British subprime lender Victoria goes into administration
- Congo confirms deadly illness outbreak as Ebola
- Italy needs OT to beat Turkey, Lithuania, Slovenia remain unbeaten at Euros
- Clinton says US military will never solve Iraq's problems
- Pakistan says ex-premier chose to leave, to avoid prosecution
- Man Charged After Drive-Through Dispute
- Is it fair to savage Britney's figure? Amid MTV debacle, harshest words are saved for Britney's body
- IBM says ultra-tiny art project is nanoprinting breakthrough
- Brazil's Petrobras to invest US$4.9 billion (euro3.6 billion) in United States
- Joan Rivers and daughter Melissa will weigh in from the Web at this year's Emmy Awards
- Jimmy Carter takes to big-screen in Demme documentary showing at Toronto festival
- Police looking for admitted killer who escaped from New Jersey psychiatric hospital
- Bills' Everett likely to be paralyzed after 'catastrophic' neck injury
- U.S. intelligence director says monitoring overseas conversations critical to terror war
- Stocks close mixed as investors digest Fed speeches ahead of next week's rate decision
- Gil Cates tapped to produce record 14th Academy Awards telecast
- Wal-Mart lowers reported 2Q profit by $153 million due to Germany sale
- Western `3:10 to Yuma' outguns box-office competition with $14 million weekend take
- U.N. Security Council urges an end to violent attacks in East Timor
- Ex-BP plant manager says profits did not come before repairs
- Southwest Airlines says 7 percent of employees take buyout offer
- Deals between music industry and Internet and traditional radio operators could come soon
- Democrats' Spanish-language debate draws in Hispanic viewers in US
- Ex-New Orleans prostitute says senator was a client; Hustler publisher says she passed lie-detector test
- Detained Albanian in US fears being killed if deported to homeland
- Knicks boss Isiah Thomas faces accuser at start of sexual harassment trial
- Flatt & Scruggs, Hank Williams Jr. among inductees for Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame
- Pelo menos 28 mortos em ataque suicida no Afeganist
- Improved greens allow partial practice at U.S. Tour Championship
- Dunga says Brazil can improve ahead of World Cup qualifying
- Two senators move to ban Mexican trucks from US roads
- Hillary Clinton aides say campaign to return $850,000 (euro617,000) raised by fundraiser Hsu
- Former Cavaliers owner Stepien dead at 82
- Revista Time condenada a pagar US$ 106 milh
- Sharif deportation reignites feud with Musharraf, burnishes his democracy credentials
- Pakistan says ex-premier chose to leave, to avoid prosecution
- Intel 3Q outlook outshines rival AMD's chip launch, but AMD fares better on Wall Street
- Detained Albanian fears being killed if deported to homeland
- Foreign minister: Australian troops to stay in Iraq despite US drawdown recommendation
- OPEC weighs push by some members to boost production quota
- US general outlines troop withdrawals but faces chilly response from anti-war Democrats
- New York firefighters, Giuliani to share stage for tense Sept. 11 anniversary
- Drama reflects war on terror as filmmakers examine Iraq, U.S. policies
- US food regulators considers food-label symbols to steer shoppers toward healthier eating
- Amid tight markets, rising energy costs, automakers emphasize lower emissions
- South African National AIDS Council meets under cloud of mistrust
- Analysis: After 4 years of errors, Bush definition of `victory' in Iraq is far more modest
- Teens' Yearbook Photo Banned for Flower
- BP told not to drill in Canadian Flathead basin
- PM says foreign spies hacked into New Zealand government computers; no key data lost
- US senator reflects on father's service at Nuremberg, his own acts in anti-terror campaign
- IBM says ultra-tiny art project is nanoprinting breakthrough
- Intelligence director says monitoring overseas conversations critical to terror war
- Murder case against Phil Spector goes to jury; Spector says he did not lambaste judge, jurors
- US nuclear experts prepare to visit NKorean atomic sites
- Chinese doctors to surgically remove needles from woman
- Taiwan referendum plan on U.N. membership raises tensions with China, upsets U.S.
- Discovery Channel team bows out in Tour of Missouri
- US nuclear experts visit North Korea
- Polls: Japan divided over whether to extend Afghan mission
- China says consumer inflation at 6.5 percent in August
- 2 dead, 5 missing in flash flood in northern Vietnam
- World's most wanted drug-trafficker captured in Colombia dressed in underwear, T-shirt
- Suspected handbag thief turns out to be Malaysian policeman
- Hackett nominated for athletes' spot on IOC at Beijing
- Justice Department rejects request for documents on defeated, convicted Alabama governor
- Poll: Ecuador president's party would get most seats but not majority in assembly vote
- China says terrorism, separatists pose threat to Beijing 2008 Olympics
- Former general, businessman jockey for runoff alliances in Guatemala election
- Police say Minnesota robber licked woman's toes before fleeing
- Intel says South Korean antitrust regulator completes probe
- NZ prime minister supports Vietnam's bid for UN Security Council seat
- Polls shows Japan split over whether to extend Afghan coalition support mission
- Family of 'Halloween' producer Akkad sues Hyatt over 2005 Jordan hotel bombing
- Unfashionable but undeniable Norway prepares for World Cup opener
- Deposed Philippine President Estrada ready for verdict in his plunder case
- Japan machinery orders jump in July, highest rise in 4 years
- Mexico's President Calderon visits India's top technology companies
- Jacobs' New Look Is a Work in Progress
- Hawaii groups eye decommissioned Navy ship as homeless shelter
- Griffin's Emmy Remarks to Be Censored
- China's Citic Securities, CICC planning private equity units
- Republican support for Iraq war on shaky ground, but not lost entirely
- AP-Ipsos poll: Public sees Iraq war as failure, doubts troop buildup has worked
- Philippine shares drop 0.4 percent ahead of verdict in ex-president's plunder trial
- Kathy Griffin's raucous Emmy speech to be censored
- Wright's homer lead Mets to 3-2 victory over Atlanta
- Politics, health of ground zero workers, hover over 9/11 ceremony
- Vietnam seizes thousands of chickens smuggled from China in bird flu battle
- Japan postpones launch of lunar orbiter to Friday
- Kazmir strikes out 10 as Devil Rays beats Red Sox 1-0
- Candidate Dodd reflects on father's service at Nuremberg, war on terror
- Pakistan lawyers boycott courts to protest deportation of former premier Nawaz Sharif
- Japan's government backs Tokyo's Olympic bid
- Film director wants to withdraw plea in Hollywood wiretaps case
- Taiwan urges China to drop condition on Olympic torch route
- Surprise plane trip for Shepherd as he heads to France for the Wallabies
- China's inflation rises to 11-year high, driven by surge in food prices
- Reports: MLB officials met with Albany district attorney's office on drug investigation
- OPEC to decide whether to maintain or modestly boost production quota
- China's August trade surplus up 33 percent to second-highest month on record
- US space tourism company short of financing, partners for Singapore spaceport
- South Korean antitrust regulator completes Intel probe
- Popular former Hong Kong official to run for legislative seat
- Pakistan lawyers appeal deportation of former premier Nawaz Sharif
- Taiwan shares rise, volume still weak
- Polls show Japan split over whether to extend Afghan coalition support mission
- China stock prices fall 4.5 percent on news of 11-year high in inflation
- Energy efficient appliances should be made compulsory, says UN expert
- Tokyo stocks rise on better-than-expected machinery orders
- Griffin's Emmy Remarks to Be Censored
- Dollar higher against yen in Asia ahead of Fed chairman's speech
- Pakistan lawyers appeal deportation of former premier Nawaz Sharif
- China stock prices fall 4.5 percent on news of 11-year high in inflation
- Senior Fights Off Iron-Wielding Man
- Accused Mugger Licks Woman's Toes
- Spector Murder Case Now in Jurors' Hands
- Oil prices rise to near US$78 ahead of OPEC meeting
- Australian prime minister says he won't quit, vows to lead party into next election
- Sept. 11 shadow unites Canada, Australia over Afghanistan; polls show Japan divided
- Tabua expects Fiji to weather early Japan pressure in World Cup Group B match
- ArcelorMittal says it plans to up steel shipments by 20 percent by 2012
- Philippine opposition likely to exploit Estrada verdict in moves to oust president
- Thorburn names unchanged US side for Tonga clash
- Philippine court halts broadband deal with Chinese firm on bribery allegations
- Italy make six changes; Gontineac to play in fourth World Cup for Romania
- New models help car sales in India jump 18 percent
- China stock prices fall 4.5 percent on news of 11-year high in inflation
- OPEC to decide whether to maintain or modestly boost production quota
- Alex Smith rallies Niners for 20-17 victory over Cardinals
- Pakistan lawyers appeal deportation of former premier Nawaz Sharif
- Myanmar government appeals to public to end protests
- Hyundai shows off its new fuel-cell electric car, the i-Blue
- Audi CEO: Company aiming for 950,000 cars sold this year
- Hong Kong plans Islamic bond market
- Roche sues Teva over generic osteoporosis drug
- South Africa flanker Schalk Burger cited for dangerous tackle
- Ponting voted ICC's player of the year
- US-based EurOrient to invest US$1 billion per year in Vietnam
- GM's Lutz says company wants to launch family of electric vehicles
- OPEC to decide whether to maintain or modestly boost production quota
- Blatter favors women's WCup expansion despite opening result
- Renault CEO says customers will determine the future of the Laguna, not critics
- Ethiopia prepares to ring in new millennium, 7 years late
- China says inflation, trade surplus up
- Malaysia orders companies to reveal recruitment figures by race
- Annoyed Aragones expects better Spanish display against Latvia
- Grand champion Hakuho wins in autumn sumo
- OPEC to decide whether to maintain or modestly boost production quota
- Euro slips back below US$1.38 as markets await Bernanke speech
- Philippine shares drop 0.4 percent ahead of verdict in ex-president's plunder trial
- Harshest Words Saved for Britney's Body
- European companies say China limiting trade, investment
- Jazz legend Joe Zawinul dies at 75
- EU cuts economic forecasts as credit crisis increases risks of slowdown
- Time magazine to fight US$106 million ruling by Indonesian court
- Hong Kong shares drop, dragged by losses in Shanghai on tightening concerns
- France coach Domenech thinks victory over Scotland is key to qualifying for Euro 2008
- Pakistan lawyers appeal deportation of former premier Nawaz Sharif
- EU cuts economic forecasts as credit crisis increases risks of slowdown
- OPEC to decide whether to maintain or modestly boost production quota
- US dollar, gold rise in European morning trading
- Tommy Haas to lead Germany against Russia in Davis Cup semifinal
- Pakistan lawyers appeal deportation of former premier Nawaz Sharif
- Hargreaves' injury means McClaren has one less problem for crucial match with Russia
- Congo confirms deadly illness outbreak as Ebola
- Malaysian tire-recycling firm Green Rubber plans to list on London Stock Exchange
- Malaysian tire-recycling firm Green Rubber plans to list on London Stock Exchange
- Norwegians swing to the right in local elections
- China's Lin Dan is badminton's man to beat in Japan
- Want to get a read on Turkish politics? Check guest list, drinks menu at presidential bashes
- China stocks post biggest drop in two months as inflation hits 11-year high
- EU drops most foot-and-mouth restrictions on the export of British meat, animals
- Norwegians swing to the right in local elections
- Paula Radcliffe returns to racing after birth of child
- ECB drains euro60 billion from money markets in quick tender
- Norwegians swing to the right in local elections
- World Cup: Romania want to show progress, Italy want to show true self
- Norwegians swing to the right in local elections
- Italy facing must-win European Championship qualifier in Ukraine
- Sweden's Ericsson reaffirms handset market outlook
- Cairn Energy says it swung to a profit after Indian IPO
- Chinese director casts rising actor, actress in movie about Japanese massacre
- Finland faces Poland for top spot in Euro 2008 qualifying group
- London's FTSE-100 index up 105.3 points at 6,239.4 at midday
- Asian markets mostly higher; traders cautious ahead of U.S. rate decision
- Hong Kong shares drop, dragged by losses in Shanghai on tightening concerns
- Presidential politics and the health of ground zero workers hover over 9/11 ceremony
- Peugeot-Citroen CEO Streiff says company looks abroad for suppliers
- Court suspends prison term for South Korean tycoon over beating conviction
- Jazz legend Joe Zawinul dies at 75
- China says terrorism, separatists pose threat to Beijing 2008 Olympics
- Croatia expects victory in Euro 2008 qualifier at Andorra
- French car makers Renault, Peugeot-Citroen eye investment in Russia
- French Connection narrows its loss on Asian profitability
- U.S. government official wants to force cable industry to service analog TVs even after digital switchover
- Indian shares move lower, dragged down by technology stocks
- Podolski, Helmes to start for Germany, Lehmann not playing against Romania
- Flash floods kill 4 and injure 12 in Thailand's north
- Hargreaves' injury means McClaren has one less decision for crucial match with Russia
- EU cuts economic forecasts as credit crisis increases risks of slowdown
- Mexican president visits India's technology hub, Wipro to set up center in Mexico
- Pakistan lawyers appeal deportation of former premier Nawaz Sharif
- Myanmar junta reported to extend watch on monks to stave off protests
- BMW CEO pledges lower emissions, better sales expected this year
- Congo confirms deadly illness outbreak as Ebola
- Toyota president says has no interest in Chrysler
- Search for admitted killer who escaped from U.S. psychiatric hospital broadens to Canada
- Porsche says full-year sales up 3.4 percent
- Congo confirms deadly illness outbreak as Ebola
- Marius Vizer elected president of International Judo Federation
- Presidential politics and the health of ground zero workers hover over 9/11 ceremony
- Shares in German drugmaker Merck up sharply on successful drug study
- US experts visit North Korea to inspect main nuclear complex
- Republican support for Iraq war on shaky ground, but not lost entirely
- Police arrest 2 far-right Belgian leaders at anti-Islam 9/11 protest
- U.S. trade deficit declines slightly despite surge in oil prices and increased imports from China
- Czech Republic and Ireland both without top scorers for Euro 2008 qualifier
- Cobham's profit drops 35 percent as orders slide
- Princess Diana's brother visits North Carolina company that manufactures his furniture line
- Barkley in doubt as England drops two World Cup winners for key match against Springboks
- U.S. trade deficit declines slightly despite surge in oil prices and increased imports from China
- U.S. trade deficit declines slightly despite surge in oil prices and increased imports from China
- Shares in German drug maker Merck up sharply on successful drug study
- O'Reilly's goal rallies U.S. to 2-2 draw with North Korea
- Argentina edges Australia 1-0 in action-packed friendly
- France begins 'strategic reflection' on future of nuclear sector, presidential spokesman says
- Group C leader Greece faces Norway in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Percy Montgomery set to equal Springbok cap record
- Former Chinese bank official executed for bribe taking, embezzlement
- Sampdoria forward Cassano out for a month with thigh injury
- U.S. trade deficit declines slightly despite surge in oil prices and increased imports from China
- AP-Ipsos poll: U.S. public sees Iraq war as failure, doubts troop buildup has worked
- Euro creeps higher as markets await Bernanke speech
- Ani DiFranco's The Church, which houses her record label, has been renamed Babeville
- Russia's gold giant says proven, probable reserves increase with audit of mine
- Fiat announces joint venture with Severstal to build and sell Fiat brand in Russia
- Moody's: defaults among speculative-grade companies to more than double in next year
- Russia's gold giant says proven, probable reserves increase with audit of mine
- Oil prices steady ahead of announcement from OPEC
- Wall Street points toward higher open as investors await speech by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
- Australia beats Papua New Guinea 35-0 in Oceania tournament match
- Presidential politics and the health of ground zero workers hover over 9/11 ceremonies
- Croatia to play without Karlovic against Britain in Davis Cup
- President waves veto threat if world trade accord doesn't serve France
- Unmarried fathers in Ireland gain parental rights in landmark ruling
- Ethiopia prepares to ring in new millennium, according to Coptic calendar
- Bush takes part in moment of silence to mark sixth anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks
- Wall Street advances as investors await speech by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
- McClaren thinking of changing winning lineup for crucial Euro 2008 qualifier with Russia
- Shares in German drugmaker Merck up sharply on successful drug study
- Presidential politics and the health of ground zero workers hover over 9/11 ceremonies
- Uwak's late goal gives Nigeria 1-1 draw with Sweden
- Uwak's late goal gives Nigeria 1-1 draw with Sweden
- Wall Street advances as investors await speech by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
- Experts say spiders worked jointly to spin massive Texas web
- Dutch brewer Grolsch boosts 1st-half net income after gaining market share
- CAS suspends Tunisian swimmer Mellouli for 18 months, still eligible for Beijing Olympics
- Realtors group foresees 8.6 percent drop in existing home sales in US
- Japan, England draw in thrilling World Cup opener
- Japan, England draw in thrilling World Cup opener
- Malaysian-Chinese movie star Michelle Yeoh to receive France's Legion of Honor award
- Bomb threat forces veterans' hospital evacuation in Florida
- China must dominate in World Cup opener against Denmark, Brazil expected to crush Kiwis
- World Cup: NZ loads up on forwards for Portugal match
- Britain, Israel reach deal to increase London-Tel Aviv flights
- U.S. trade deficit declines slightly despite surge in oil prices and increased imports from China
- Fit again Horgan returns for Ireland against Georgia in Rugby World Cup
- Lufthansa passenger numbers rise 7.1 percent in August
- Ani DiFranco's The Church, which houses her record label, has been renamed Babeville
- Mandelson says global trade talks need breakthrough before U.S. election heats up
- Dubai World invests more in MGM projects in Las Vegas
- Republican support for Iraq war on shaky ground, but not lost entirely
- Mayor appears in court over demonstration against alleged drug dealers
- South Korean judges save convicted tycoons from jail time
- Fiat announces joint venture with Severstal to build and sell Fiat brand in Russia
- Davenport plays first singles match in almost 1 year, beats fifth seed in straight sets
- Realtors group foresees 8.6 percent drop in existing home sales in US in 2007
- Prominent Republican lawmaker says he remains skeptical of chances for U.S. success in Iraq
- Al-Sadr bloc threatens to break with Shiite coalition
- American center Emerick banned for 5 weeks for spear tackle, out for most of World Cup
- Presidential politics and the health of ground zero workers hover over 9/11 ceremonies
- Want to get a read on Turkish politics? Check guest list, drinks menu at presidential bashes
- Rio de Janeiro officially enters bidding race for 2016 Summer Games
- Nuclear Regulatory Commission approves reactor sale in TXU deal
- Late goal gives Japan thrilling draw with England in World Cup
- Prominent Republican lawmaker says he remains skeptical of chances for U.S. success in Iraq
- American center Emerick banned for 5 weeks for spear tackle, out for most of World Cup
- Monsanto to buy Brazilian seed company
- US dollar mixed, gold rises in European trading
- McDonald's August global same-store sales jump 8.1 percent
- Juventus defender Zebina banned four matches for slapping stadium worker
- U.S., Sweden held to draws as women's World Cup becomes a contest
- Federer to play for Switzerland in Davis Cup playoff at Czech Republic
- Malaysian PM defends country's record on racial equity; invites foreign investment
- NASA Mars rover making way inside giant crater
- Analysis of FDA data shows near-tripling of reported deaths and drug reactions in 7 years
- Wallaby winger Ashley-Cooper a doubtful starter for Wales match
- London's FTSE-100 index up 146.6 points at 6280.70
- CAS suspends Tunisian swimmer Mellouli for 18 months, still eligible for Beijing Olympics
- South African mayor in court over demonstration against alleged drug dealers
- Sidelines
- International wheelchair and amputee games kick off in Taipei today
- Footballing heavyweights gear up for Euro action
- Cubs find hidden anger to deck Cards
- Bengals celebrate win as NFL prays for Everett
- Late offensive surge lifts Niners past Cardinals
- 'Very Fun Park II' at Kaohsiung Dream Mall
- Seagaia launches festival package
- Westin features seafood festival
- Spring Park wins HotelClub award
- Sunworld Dynasty presents crab feast
- 118 Taiwan firms join IFA show
- Lithuania, Slovenia grab wins in Spain
- Tabua expects Fiji to weather pressure from speedy Japanese
- U.S. coach looks forward with an unchanged squad
- In Brief
- 'Johnny Belinda' actress dies at home
- Taiex gains 0.73 percent on bargain-hunting
- Stocks close mixed after Fed officials' speeches
- Dollar steadies against yen as market eyes Fed rate cut
- China Construction Bank IPO set for Friday
- Credit turmoil poses little threat to Japan, central bank reports
- Apple said to bid on FCC airwave auction
- ECB sets aside US$371b amid credit concerns
- Official says U.S. Fed will be watching consumer sentiment closely
- Copycats mar Frankfurt motor show
- EU cuts forecasts for growth as woes on credit persist
- Tax revenue for first 8 months up 8.2%, MOF reports
- Taipower plans to boost spending on plants, grids
- U.S. reports trade deficit down slightly to US$59.2b
- Music industry deal with Internet radio expected
- OPEC members remain divided over output target
- China's inflation reaches 11-year record high
- Vietnam seizes thousands of chickens smuggled from China
- Expert says climate change will spread global diseases
- Hong Kong's Anson Chan to contest legislative election
- Japanese say Abe staking job on the wrong battle
- Analysts say Musharraf will face more troubles
- Police tighten security ahead of verdict on Estrada's case
- Sharif's expulsion challenged in Pakistan court
German police take action after telephone threat
to U.S. air base
- U.N. secretary-general defends Libya as venue for Darfur talks
- South Africa AIDS council launches 5-year plan
- Rebels take responsibility for Mexico pipeline blasts
- Tennessee prepares to execute Holton
- Colombia nabs top cocaine boss wanted by U.S.
- Haiti not out of the woods just yet
- Arabs neglected in debate on relations with the U.S.
- No Olympic torch without freedom
- Saudis riled as camels die from eating toxic fodder
- Ethiopians putting on big show to welcome third millennium
- Afghan women being hurt by drug culture
- Japan's citizens prepare for start of jury system in 2009
- Lee edits 30 minutes off 'Lust' to pass China censorship rules
- 'Wanderer' plan helps 8 artists to study overseas
- Authorities raid hospital to investigate suspected irregularities
- Indie bands to receive subsidies from government
- PRC's last-minute demand a deal breaker, Tsai reveals
- Cabinet slams U.N. over snub at Basel meeting
- President urges world to equate Taiwan and Tibet's rights issues
- Shih says Chen's message well received
- Hsieh questions KMT proposal on one-China common market
- Taiwan marks 9-11 anniversary with anti-terrorist pledge
- Lu says Taiwan shares 'spirit' with its allies, not money
- Premier vows 'one week, one action initiative'
- Rocket blast injures over 60 troops on Gaza border
- Iraq leaders welcome Petraeus testimony
- New China bishop gains Pope Benedict's approval
- GIO thanks U.S. group for support on U.N. referendum
- U.N. to return Chen's letter, MOFA says
- Top polluters to discuss hard climate goals: Germany
- India's dancing bears given sanctuary
- Berlin climate meeting helps to pave way for Bali: UN official
- Matsu procession departs for New York
- Taiwan urged to use moderation in dealing with cross-strait ties: US official
- Auditor-general nominee vows to be professional and impartial if confirmed
- Ex-president frowns on UN referendums
- Powerful quake rocks Indonesia
- Mandelson says global trade talks need breakthrough before U.S. election heats up
- World Cup: NZ loads up on forwards for Portugal match
- World Cup: Romania want to show progress, Italy want to show true self
- Bomb threat forces veterans hospital evacuation in Florida
- Republican senators challenge top general and U.S. envoy in Iraq
- Realtors group foresees 8.6 percent drop in existing home sales in US in 2007
- Ethiopia prepares to ring in new millennium, according to Coptic calendar
- AP-Ipsos poll: Public sees Iraq war as failure, doubts troop buildup has worked
- OPEC agrees to boost crude oil output by 500,000 barrels a day
- Fit again Horgan returns for Ireland against Georgia in Rugby World Cup
- France captain Ibanez accepts his share of the blame for World Cup loss to Argentina
- NASA rover Opportunity to enter Mars' Victoria Crater
- Davydenko, defending champion Baghdatis into second round at China Open
- Heads bow in memory of Sept. 11 victims as presidential politics, security concerns linger
- Unmarried fathers in Ireland gain parental rights in landmark ruling
- Chief of Russian oil pipeline operator put in charge of construction for 2014 Sochi Olympics
- Renault CEO says customers will determine the future of the Laguna, not critics
- US states ask for 5 years of additional court oversight for Microsoft
- Militante suicida mata 16 no noroeste do Paquist
- Russian Region to Host Day of Conception
- Federal judge tosses out NYC calorie posting rule
- Amid all the cars, a pricey Lamborghini, a rock star and efficiency measures
- On Pinochet coup anniversary, Bachelet urges Chileans to strengthen democracy
- Spector jurors resume deliberations for second day
- Top-seeded Bolelli advances at BCR Open Romania
- 74-Year-Old Fights Off Mugger at Mall
- Michael Douglas and Charlie Rose to be honored at this year's Savannah Film Festival
- Heads bow in memory of Sept. 11 victims as presidential politics, security concerns linger
- Trichet calls for transparency to rebuild trust in banking market
- Russia beats Croatia 83-70 at European Championship
- OPEC agrees to boost crude oil output by 500,000 barrels a day
- Keyboardist and jazz great Joe Zawinul, one of the creators of jazz fusion, dies at 75
- Pirelli 1st-half net profit boosted by tire and real estate operations
- BP e-mails tried to downplay accident, workers' attorney says
- EU cuts economic forecasts as credit crisis increases risks of slowdown
- Hebrew classes can resume at taxpayer-funded school
- Mediaset 1st-half profits boosted by Spanish unit Telecinco
- US trade deal with Peru appears on track for congressional approval
- Intesa Sanpaolo says earnings increased slightly in second quarter
- Energy futures mixed after OPEC boosts production
- Jury selection continues in polygamous-sect leader's trial
- New prime minister in Jamaica pledges to reduce poverty, unemployment
- US states ask for 5 years of additional court oversight for Microsoft
- Vickery suspended for two RWC matches for tripping; to miss South Africa, Samoa games
- European stocks end higher
- Welsh dilemma: To play Jones and hook Hook, or play both against Australia?
- David Kopp wins third stage of Tour de Pologne, Weylandt takes overall lead
- Heads bow in memory of Sept. 11 victims as presidential politics, security concerns linger
- U.S. presidential candidates who could inherit the war cannot do much but posture for now
- Shell outlines environmental cleanup plan, paving way for reopening Argentine refinery
- 2 dead, 1 hurt in helicopter crash off Florida coast where crew was filming for boating magazine
- U.S. Republican senators voice skepticism over administration's Iraq war policy
- Bolivia to require visas for U.S. tourists Dec. 1
- 2 dead, 1 hurt in helicopter crash off Florida coast where crew was filming for boating magazine
- Vickery suspended for two RWC matches for tripping; to miss South Africa, Samoa games
- McDonald's hastens development in China to take bite out of Yum Brands' customer base
- U.S. says Belarus will get improved relations only by subscribing to democratic principles
- US judge approves $57 million Sprint settlement over age discrimination
- Gay won't face world record holder Powell in 100 at Van Damme
- Moody's: defaults among speculative-grade companies to triple in next year
- McDonald's hastens development in China to take bite out of Yum Brands' customer base
- Federal judge tosses out NYC calorie posting rule
- Barkley in doubt as England drops two World Cup winners for key match against Springboks
- McDonald's hastens development in China to take bite out of Yum Brands' customer base
- Discrimination body to probe remarks Romanian President made about Armenians
- Hilton CEO likely to get $10.5 million severance after buyout
- Mexican hotel operator Posadas to bid for Aeromexico, antitrust commission says
- Alcoa opens plant in Norway
- Sunni Arab Cabinet minister breaks with his bloc, returns to government
- In surprise move, OPEC agrees to boost crude oil output
- Djokovic returns to Serbia after reaching U.S. Open final
- U.S. Republican senators voice skepticism over administration's Iraq war policy
- U.S. Senate considers blocking Mexican trucks
- Boeing CEO reaffirms 787 delivery schedule despite flight test delay
- Gold draws investor attention amid concerns about interest rates
- Police arrest 2 far-right Belgian leaders at anti-Islam 9/11 protest
- Florida county pledges $87 million for German research institute
- Kanye West blames MTV for Britney Spears' poor awards performance
- US trade deficit dips slightly as record exports offset uptick in oil prices
- World Cup: Argentina 33, Georgia 3
- Senator's court hearing on airport sex sting is set
- Wall Street holds gains on further hopes interest rate cut is on the way
- Mexico gas line blasts force major factories to close
- Police capture confessed killer who escaped from New Jersey hospital
- Kennedy Center to honor Fleisher, Martin, Ross, Wilson, Scorsese
- Dubai World invests $300 million more in MGM projects in Las Vegas
- Experts say spiders worked jointly to spin massive Texas web
- Leaders of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan discuss ways to diversify energy export routes
- U.S. states ask for 5 years of additional court oversight for Microsoft
- Experts say spiders worked jointly to spin massive Texas web
- Keyboardist and jazz great Joe Zawinul, one of the creators of jazz fusion, dies at 75
- U.S. senator seeks to halt honeybee imports from Australia
- Bin Laden urges sympathizers to join 'caravan' of martyrs in anniversary video
- Bernanke: countries must work together to fix skewed trade and investment patterns
- Argentina gets bonus point out of hard-hitting match against Georgia
- Heads bow in memory of Sept. 11 victims as presidential politics, security concerns linger
- U.S. officials say Bush will adopt Gen. Petraeus' recommendations on troop withdrawals in Iraq
- San Francisco man accused of selling stolen credit card numbers
- Commodities prices rise broadly, as industrial and precious metals make gains, oil jumps
- Gayle hits first Twenty20 century; Gibbs' 90 paces Proteas past West Indies
- US trade deficit dips slightly as record exports offset uptick in oil prices
- Federal judge tosses out NYC calorie posting rule
- Officer Bitten by Boa in Woman's Car
- Microsoft issues 4 security updates, including 1 rated 'critical'
- Ethiopia rings in new millennium, according to Coptic calendar
- Mars rover Opportunity begins journey into giant crater
- US suspect confesses to killing Dutch student with ax, lawyer says
- Oil hits record on supply concerns as investors look past OPEC's decision to boost production
- Dollar circles all-time low against euro on rate cut expectations
- 2 dead, 1 hurt in helicopter crash off Florida coast where crew was filming for boating magazine
- VMware seeks to amplify IPO buzz at technology conference
- Police capture confessed killer who escaped from New Jersey hospital
- Russia beats Croatia, Greece wins easily against Portugal at European Championship
- Shell to reopen Argentine refinery after outlining environmental cleanup plan
- Chile beats Austria 2-0 to finish second in four-nation tournament
- Woman Allegedly Shoots Cheating Husband
- Kirsten Storms arrested for DUI after Southern California freeway stop
- Chile beats Austria 2-0 to finish second in four-nation tournament
- Amish Residents Use Spears, Nets to Fish
- Amish Residents Fish in Drained Lake
- Mexico gas line blasts force major factories to close
- Microsoft issues 4 security updates, including 1 rated 'critical'
- Man to Travel Canal in 36-Foot Gondola
- Burns wins 100 in 10.18 at Intersport Gugl-Meeting
- Federal judge tosses out NYC calorie posting rule for restaurants
- Police capture confessed killer who escaped from mental hospital
- Opposition candidate leads in Sierra Leone with a third of votes counted
- Deer-Plane Crash Is Costly
- Bolivia to require visas for U.S. tourists Dec. 1
- Diabetes drug Actos offers some heart benefits, but try older drugs first, report says
- Two more players cited at Rugby World Cup for dangerous play
- Intel charged in South Korea with violating antitrust laws
- Intel charged in South Korea with violating antitrust laws
- Tough confirmation, beleaguered U.S. Justice Department weighed in naming attorney general
- FAA head urges airlines to reduce their flight schedules to cut congestion, delays
- Japan beats Switzerland 4-3 to win Austrian four-nations tournament
- Kanye: MTV Exploited Britney for Ratings
- Rapper Trick Daddy arrested at Miami strip club
- Police: Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson attacked at train station
- Brazil bans imports from Mattel toys because of worldwide recalls
- Especialistas desarmam micro
- Japan beats Switzerland 4-3 to win Austrian four-nations tournament
- On Pinochet coup anniversary, Bachelet urges Chileans to strengthen democracy
- GMAC gets up to $21 billion in funding from Citi
- Buffet Worker Stomps Garlic With Boots
- South Africa's Burger suspended for four Rugby World Cup matches
- Minister says Australian PM questioned colleagues' support after bleak polls
- South Africa's Burger suspended for four Rugby World Cup matches
- Officials say Bush will adopt commanding general's recommendations on troop withdrawals
- VMware seeks to amplify IPO buzz at technology conference
- Kanye West blames MTV for Britney Spears' poor awards performance
- Texas Instruments narrows third-quarter earnings forecast
- Argentina beats Georgia 33-3 to move closer to Rugby World Cup quarters
- US Justice Department will not prosecute banana executives for paying terror groups
- New prime minister in Jamaica pledges to reduce poverty, stamp out corruption
- Tough confirmation, beleaguered U.S. Justice Department weighed in naming attorney general
- Cuba's Dominguez wins first stage of Tour of Missouri
- Brazil bans imports from Mattel toys because of worldwide recalls
- Japan's current account rose 7th month in a row in July
- Pakistani leader sidelines chief political rival but sets up showdown with Supreme Court
- Philippine opposition likely to exploit Estrada verdict in moves to oust president
- Clinton response to disgraced fundraiser sets new standard for campaigns
- Afghanistan investigating Taliban offer of talks, presidential spokesman says
- Bank Robber Uses Own Check in Robbery
- Bank robber used his own check to write note demanding money, FBI says
- In surprise move, OPEC agrees to boost crude oil output
- 2nd bin Laden video raises new health questions, but underlines role as key al-Qaida spokesman
- H&R Block reveals 575 jobs will be cut in next round of Option One layoffs
- Ethiopia rings in new millennium, according to Coptic calendar
- Franchitti unsure on possible move to American stock cars
- Japan's current account rises in July for 7th month in a row
- South Korean judges save convicted tycoons from jail time
- Automakers focus on lower emissions, higher profits at Frankfurt motor show
- Chivas USA selects former NHL, NBA club executive as president, CEO
- Another velvet divorce? Belgium studying breakup of Czechoslovakia for clues
- US Senate votes to block Mexican trucks from US highways
- Coach David Blatt leads Russian revival at European championship
- Justin Timberlake Postpones 2 Tour Dates
- Lohan Crash Lawsuit Will Go to Trial
- Officials say Bush will adopt commanding general's recommendations on troop withdrawals
- Oil contractors talk of Stevens' support during FBI video in corruption case
- Los Angeles judge refuses to dismiss crash lawsuit against Lindsay Lohan
- Byrd homers twice, Rangers slug past Tigers 13-6
- As seminary chancellor, American Jewish scholar seeks to renew Conservative Judaism
- Nearly 3 million displaced as fresh floods devastate northeast India
- Sixth anniversary of 9/11 brings first ceremonies away from ground zero, less emotion
- Malaysian PM defends country's record on racial equality
- Australian PM questioned colleagues' support after bleak polls, health minister says
- Pinto doesn't think Brazil is invincible
- Federal judge tosses out NYC calorie posting rule for restaurants
- Deposed Philippine President Estrada convicted of plunder, sentenced to life in prison
- Pinto doesn't think Brazil is invincible
- Deposed Philippine president convicted of plunder, sentenced to life in prison
- Deposed Philippine president convicted of plunder, sentenced to life in prison
- Lohan Crash Lawsuit Will Go to Trial
- Keyboardist and jazz great Joe Zawinul, one of the creators of jazz fusion, dies at 75
- Realtors group foresees 8.6 percent drop in existing home sales in 2007
- A fake sting operation in India bites the would-be stinger
- Buffet Worker Stomps Garlic With Boots
- Kitchen worker at New York state restaurant caught stomping garlic in work boots
- Kanye: MTV Exploited Britney for Ratings
- Bin Laden elogia ataques enquanto os EUA lembram v
- Lohan Crash Lawsuit Will Go to Trial
- Justin Timberlake Postpones 2 Tour Dates
- Pavarotti Daughters Angry Over Feud Talk
- Mexico gas line blasts force major factories to close
- CAS suspends Tunisian swimmer Mellouli for 18 months, still eligible for Beijing Olympics
- Brazil's Senate president faces expulsion vote
- Champ Car will move Northern California race from streets of San Jose to hills of Monterey
- Forensic team says Colombian lawmaker hostages killed by multiple gunshot wounds
- John McCain says testimony shows he was right about the Iraq war strategy all along
- Alaska officials want BP officials to explain recent fires at North Slope oil facilities
- Mexico gas line blasts force major factories to close
- China's retail sales up 17.1 percent in August
- China's retail sales up 17.1 percent in August
- Intel charged in South Korea with violating antitrust laws
- Most Pakistanis in poll oppose letting US forces hunt terrorists in their country
- Kanye: MTV Exploited Britney for Ratings
- Iraq Is Ratings Drag for Katie Couric
- Oil prices continue to rise after previous session's record close
- Fleming ousted as test captain; retires from one-day cricket
- Melting glacier poses climbing danger on New Zealand's highest mountain peak
- Australian treasurer quashes leadership speculation
- Man Finds Whopping 1-Pound Ginseng Root
- Giambi's grand slam leads Yankees over Toronto 9-2
- Detroit takes back control of WNBA finals with road win
- US ambassador urges Japan to keep its Afghan support mission
- Teixeira powers Braves past Mets 13-5
- Detroit takes back control of WNBA finals with road win
- As U.S. troop levels in Iraq shrink, combat duties will not
- Firms offer relief to flood, fire victims who fear they've lost key photos, computer data
- Burger King health kick includes new Kids Meal with flame-broiled Tenders, apple 'fries'
- Reports: Japanese Prime Minister Abe tells party leaders he wants to resign
- On Pinochet coup anniversary, Bachelet urges Chileans to strengthen democracy
- Libraries lack space, wiring, funds to expand Internet despite growing demand
- Rutgers Player Withdraws Imus Lawsuit
- Venezuela: France's Sarkozy backs Chavez in hostage-for-rebel negotiations
- China's product safety chief promises safe toys for Christmas
- World Bank raises China 2007 growth forecast to 11.3 percent
- China's Minsheng Banking planning to expand branches
- Conviction of deposed Philippine president unlikely to curb corruption, coup plots
- Philippine shares jump 1.2 percent on guilty verdict in ex-president's plunder trial
- US urges Myanmar to provide access to political prisoners
- Padres hit 4 homers in 9-4 victory over Dodgers
- Japanese prime minister says he will resign
- Iraq Is Ratings Drag for Katie Couric
- Giambi's grand slam leads Yankees over Toronto 9-2
- Buffet Worker Stomps Garlic With Boots
- Corpos de deputados colombianos ser
- China's Lin Dan wins first match at Yonex Open
- Euro hits new all-time high against US dollar, climbs to US$1.3878
- Australian Prime Minister heads off 'panic' pre-election leadership speculation
- Serbia increasingly leaning toward Russia; demonizes US and NATO
- Malaysian PM defends country's record on racial equality
- Iraqi, South Korean captains lead the running for AFC Player of the Year award
- Pakistan's military leader under fire for expulsion of ex-premier Sharif
- Malaysia's Mahathir eating fried noodles, oily bread after heart bypass
- Japanese stocks fall on Abe surprise resignation announcement
- China's product safety chief promises safe toys for Christmas
- Super 14: tough matchups in season's first round
- Poll shows drop in popular support for new French President Sarkozy
- Hong Kong Disneyland 2nd anniversary overshadowed by disappointing attendance
- France makes 12 changes after Argentina flop at Rugby World Cup
- Kanye: MTV Exploited Britney for Ratings
- GM joint venture engine plant begins production in southern China
- South Korea to build 2 more atomic power plants by 2014
- Euro hits new all-time high against US dollar, climbing to US$1.3878
- Microsoft promises more role-playing games to woo Japanese to Xbox 360
- OAO Lukoil reports 4.8 percent drop in 2007 half-year earnings
- Banks approve merger of Swiss stock market with clearing house, payment service
- Iraqi police: Gunmen ambush police checkpoint near Mosul, killing 6 policemen
- Dollar falls in Asia after brief rise on Japan PM resignation
- Interpol proposes regional response centers to fight growing cybercrime
- Japan and England scramble for second place in Group A
- Hakuho wins third straight at Autumn sumo
- India's industrial growth in July slows to 7.1 percent from 13.2 percent a year ago
- Oil prices slip after previous session's record close, stays above US$78
- Cambodia moves toward creating stock market as lawmakers pass securities law
- US, Russian, Chinese officials head to North Korean nuclear site
- Court Hears Jackson Costume Malfunction
- BBC reports suspected case of foot-and-mouth disease found in Britain
- Russia's antitrust agency denies Siemens' request to expand stake in Power Machines
- China's Lin Dan wins first match at Yonex Open
- England coach Brian Ashton rings the changes to face the might of the Springboks
- Media reports new suspected case of foot-and-mouth disease found in Britain
- EU to examine all German subsidies to Deutsche Post in new state aid probe
- Germany's Merkel hopeful of toughening terror laws; poll suggests party benefiting
- Suspected case of foot and mouth disease found in Britain
- Fires, new election law keep Greece's conservatives on edge
- Taiwan's leading department store ends row with Chinese partner
- Philippine shares jump 1.2 percent on guilty verdict in ex-president's plunder trial
- Australian prime minister says he plans to retire within 3 years after elections
- Taiwan stock market rises 0.17 percent
- Suspected case of foot-and-mouth disease found in Britain
- China stocks rebound, helped by bargain-hunting, gold shares
- Britain's unemployment rate dips to 5.4 percent in second quarter
- Hong Kong shares rise to new record close, led by property stocks
- Pakistan's military leader under fire for expulsion of ex-PM Sharif
- FA Cup goal-scoring hero and Armenia coach Ian Porterfield dies at 61
- Waters recede after floods devastate northeastern India, leaving millions stranded
- EU to check if Volvo's euro6 million subsidy from Belgian state is legal
- IMF official warns of slowing U.S. economy amid subprime crisis
- Denmark appoints new social affairs, agricultural, transport ministers
- EU court rules on Greek subsidies to Olympic Airlines
- Myanmar junta, fearing monks' protests, demonstrates fealty to Buddhism
- Australia finally notches WWCup win by beating Ghana
- Cambodian man detained after injecting love interest with his blood: police
- Democrats face difficulties on Iraq legislation, with limited options to force Bush's hand on war
- Reports: President Vladimir Putin dissolves government
- Australia finally notches WWCup win by beating Ghana
- EU court trims cartel fines for needle companies Coats and Prym
- EU urges Czech Republic to correct budget deficit by 2008
- South Africa marks 30th anniversary of death of Steve Biko
- President Vladimir Putin dissolves government
- Bulgaria's August consumer prices up 12.0 percent on year
- ITV plans to expand operations to bring in more viewers
- JCDecaux boosts 1st-half net income as margins, sales grow
- Romanian Orthodox Church council meets to elect new leader
- Germany's Merkel hopeful of toughening terror laws
- Australia coach John Connolly makes two changes for vital Group B game against Wales
- Japanese cartoon-linked shares jump on hopes for 'manga' loving prime minister
- Czech airlines CSA orders 8 Airbus planes
- Former Polish defense minister Sikorski defects to opposition party
- Twenty20 World Cup: Gillespie's four wickets leads New Zealand to nine-wicket win over Kenya
- Rice says stabilizing Iraq a 'long process' that will not end with reduction of U.S. troops
- India's industrial growth in July slows to 7.1 percent from 13.2 percent a year ago
- Suspected case of foot-and-mouth disease found in Britain
- Ewa Bjorling appointed trade minister in Sweden
- Economists welcome Poland's early election, but warn of expensive pledges
- Bank of China to sell yuan-denominated bonds in Hong Kong
- Indian shares fall slightly on lower-than-expected industrial production figures
- DaimlerChrysler executive sees market for Smart in Asia
- US gaming tycoon wants 'mini-Las Vegas' strips worldwide; says Asia has room for more casinos
- Marta scores 2 goals to lead Brazil past New Zealand 5-0
- Rice says stabilizing Iraq a 'long process' that won't end with reduction of U.S. troops
- BBC reports foot-and-mouth disease confirmed at British farm
- China's product safety chief promises safe toys for Christmas
- Bangladesh election officials start talks with parties on reforms
- Web Service Gives Alibis for Adulterers
- EU to end budget sanctions against Britain as deficit slides under 3 percent
- US envoy says Pakistan committed to 'more than doing its share' against terrorism
- EU panel wants maximum 18-month period for detention of illegal immigrants
- EU demands China deliver improvements in safety of food exports
- Former Polish defense minister Sikorski defects to opposition party
- Buffett cuts stake in PetroChina to 9.72 percent
- Euro hits new all-time high against US dollar, nearing US$1.39
- Beijing shows off new, expensive airport terminal for the Olympics
- Cabinet financial watchdog chief nominated as Russian prime minister: Duma speaker
- Ewa Bjorling appointed trade minister in Sweden
- Holocaust Museum in Israel wins humanitarian award in Spain
- Taliban spokesman says US forces must leave Afghanistan before talks can be held
- Surprise candidate tapped by Russian president to be new prime minister
- Self-professed 'princesses' from ancient Indonesian monarchy face Malaysia court
- European automakers say they back EU emission rules
- South Korea again finds banned bones in US beef shipment
- EU health chief asks China to ban tobacco promotions at Formula One race
- Second-seed Gonzalez moves ahead at China Open
- Xstrata gains support for US$1-billion takeover of Eland Platinum
- World Cup sparks interest in women's soccer in China
- Russia's antitrust agency denies Siemens' request to expand stake in Power Machines
- Sony shows new Blu-ray disc recorders for Japan
- Official prototype of kilogram mysteriously losing weight
- McLaren faces possible sanctions in new hearing in Formula One spy case
- Barkley ruled out of England's World Cup game against South Africa due to hip injury
- Brazil seeks WTO probe of US farm, ethanol subsidies
- Powell headlines Van Damme meet; Isinbayeva, Richards go for jackpot
- Indian paints contain dangerous levels of lead, study shows
- Oil prices stay above US$78 after reaching record highs
- Fires, new election law keep Greece's conservatives on edge
- The White Stripes cancel upcoming tour dates due to Meg White's health issues
- Stocks Slip After Tuesday's Big Gains
- European automakers say they back EU emission rules
- US stocks dip as traders cash in after market's gains a day earlier
- World Cup: Tonga 25, United States 15
- Japanese prime minister calls it quits after scandals, electoral loss
- Japan beats Qatar in Olympic soccer qualifier
- Tonga opens it Rugby World Cup campaign with 25-15 win over United States in Group A
- Avant-garde group will be resident company at Baryshnikov center
- Putin fires prime minister, nominates surprise candidate
- Wayward election ballot rushed to Norwegian polling station by helicopter
- British government confirms discovery of foot-and-mouth disease
- Norway rallies to beat Canada 2-1 at World Cup
- US envoy lauds Pakistan anti-terror effort, cautious on Sharif deportation
- Mexico's lower house finance committee passes key part of tax bill
- Tonga outmuscles United States to win 25-15
- IOC appoints Jean-Claude Killy to head panel for 2014 Winter Games in Sochi
- Italy's Benetton boosts net income by 10 percent
- Home Retail Group warns on consumer outlook for first half
- A reporter once linked to the nationalists becomes news editor at state TV
- Man pleads guilty to punching Alex Ferguson in groin outside train station
- NYSE to alter some fees for stock trades as competition mounts
- Health Ministry: Cholera outbreak still contained to northern Iraq but could spread
- California diocese to pay $5 million in priest sex abuse settlement
- BBC reports new case of foot-and-mouth found in Scotland
- Comedian Jon Stewart will host 80th Academy Awards show
- Iraqi police: Gunmen ambush police checkpoint near Mosul, killing 6 policemen
- Brazil, China open with World Cup victories; Norway and Aussies also win
- Beijing shows off new, expensive airport terminal for the Olympics
- Brazil seeks WTO probe of US farm, ethanol subsidies
- Doctor details lingering illnesses of Sept. 11 workers in report to U.S. Congress
- China's terra-cotta warriors sweep into Britain
- US Treasury Secretary says market turbulence will take some time to be resolved
- Hantuchova defeats Tamaela, unheralded Morita upsets 6th seed Muller
- Foot-and-mouth disease confirmed at British farm
- Bank of England's King refuses to bail out banks, hints interest rates at their peak
- Dutch education minister backs off idea of lifting ban on Mein Kampf
- US Treasury Secretary says market turbulence will take some time to be resolved
- Denmark appoints new social affairs, agricultural, transport ministers
- With Christmas shopping season looming, regulator says Chinese-made toys safe
- BMW, DaimlerChrysler tense about alleged copies by Chinese automakers
- World Cup: Citings an image solver, says All Black Collins
- South Korean president wishes success for new Bush policy on Iraq
- Rice says stabilizing Iraq a 'long process' that won't end with reduction of U.S. troops
- Iran may end cooperation with U.N. nuclear watchdog if new sanctions levied
- China scores with two minutes left in regulation to win World Cup opener, 3-2 over Denmark
- U.S. suffers from tight World Cup scheduling, loses to Tonga
- Euro hits new all-time high against US dollar, breaks US$1.39
- Pole vaulter Giuseppe Gibilisco wins appeal to overturn doping suspension
- Dutch education minister backs off idea of lifting ban on Mein Kampf
- Forte terremoto atinge a Indon
- Basketball greats Bill Russell, Dean Smith inducted into FIBA Hall of Fame
- Polish PM says European questions not an issue in upcoming elections
- Euro, hitting all-time high, rises above US$1.39
- Pilot dies in crash during practice run at Reno National Championship Air Races in Nevada
- Bombardier grounds turboprops after SAS plane skids off runway in Lithuania
- US Treasury Secretary says market turbulence will take some time to be resolved
- Ford official: Automaker needs money from Jaguar, Land Rover sale
- Led Zeppelin to perform one-time comeback gig in London
- Ambassador launches new promotion
- Taipei City website holds activity
- De Beers announces new collection
- Sunworld Dynasty marks first year
- President of Burkina Faso stays at Regent
- Timberland unveils new products
- Sidelines
- Feathers fly in Yankees' 9-2 triumph
- Greece make last eight; Spain on top of group E
- Fleming ousted, to retire from limited-overs game
- Bills players visit injured Everett
- Jets' Mangini reported to catch Patriots red-handed
- Argentina earns bonus point with win over fired-up Georgia
- Flashy Tongans sizzle in the heat against USA
- Russian province governor gives people day off to make babies
- Over 200 Australian animals under threat, says expert
- U.S. parking spaces seen outnumbering drivers
- AU Optronics, Fubon lift Taiex to four-week high
- U.S. dollar languishes near record low against euro
- Wall Street holds gains on hopes for Fed action
- Investors eye gold amid rates concerns
- FAA urges airlines to reduce flight schedules to cut delays
- Abe's abrupt departure adds to rates uncertainty
- Biofuel craze linked to food price hikes
- U.S. economy slowdown expected to be 'moderate'
- PRC official vows better quality toys before Christmas
Navigation market to grow 53% in '07, IDC report suggests
IDC report suggests
- U.S. subprime exposure manageable for local insurance sector, says Fitch
- Standard Chartered eyeing Taiwan's bancassurance market
- NT dollar predicted to gain 3% by '08
- Report lists Taiwan top for producing consumer gadgets
- PRC bishop dies while serving 8-year sentence
- Gilded Thai pavilion to be built in Swiss lakeside park
- U.S. urges Myanmar to provide access to prisoners
- Nepal prince discharged from hospital
- Howard plans to retire within 3 years after elections
- Powerful quake hits Indonesia
- Malaysian leader not worried over Jakarta arms deal
- Malaysia defends country's record on racial equality
- Muslims begin holy month of Ramadan
- On coup anniversary, Bachelet touts democracy
- Belgium studies breakup of former Czechoslovakia
- Putin accepts government's resignation
- Ethiopians ring in new millennium
- New Jamaican leader takes office
- Keep an eye on North Korea
- Washington fails to grasp meaning of U.N. referenda
- China struggling with its worldwide reputation
- Japan eyeing robots to provide support for its fast-growing elderly population
- Guatemala tightening its rules on adopting children
- Bike around island attracting researchers
- Dongsha Atoll: Protected for a better tomorrow
- Completing freeway project key to Taiwan's development, says Farglory chairman
- Bullying found common among school children
- Beijing says Chen will not escape 'historical punishment'
- Draft legislation targets non-profit corporations
- Protesters at gate of Losheng forcibly removed
- Former Philippine leader sentenced to life in jail for corruption
- Embattled Abe to resign after a solitary year
- Taiwan not an independent state, U.S. official says
- Mitsukoshi store reaches deal with Chinese partner
- Taiwan shows off aging F-16s
- Less meat, less heat, fewer steaks may save planet
- Ancient shells tell tale of climate change: study
- Worst polluted sites in Russia, China, India: study
- Climate more than land misuse spreading deserts: UN
- 'Global extinction crisis' predicted by conservation group
- Indonesian island jolted by another tremor
- Acer Shows Its Teeth
- Planning for the Worst, Hotai Comes Out on Top
- Twenty-something Rebels Show World-class Creativity
- Why Are Taiwanese Companies Undervalued?
- TSU urges national affairs conference to discuss UN referendum
- Legislators pushing for bigger DOLE budget, labor department says
- Close to 2,300 workers get 3.6 million pesos in back wages, other benefits, says DOLE
- Global OFW deployment to reach a million, remittances to approach US$14 billion in 2007, says DOLE
- Technology plays a lead role in executives' strategic, tactical, and operational agendas
- Heterogeneous business objectives among manufacturers pose implications to both suppliers and customers in Asia-Pacific
- Digital photo frame market to exceed 42 million units in 2011, says research firm
- PC market outlook remains strong, while the shift to emerging regions accelerates, according to IDC
- The prodigal son
- KMT willing to end referendum drama if DPP pulls out first
- WiMAX will likely have mild impact on Internet service market, says credit ratings agency
- Citibank kicks off third annual financial education program for Taiwanese kids
- KMT advised to name Wang as top legislator-at-large candidate: Ma
- Official prototype of kilogram mysteriously losing weight
- Human Rights Watch report criticizes state, federal sex-offender laws
- US carmaker Ford buys car plant in southern Romania and pledges investments
- Pakistan beats Scotland by 51 runs, Afridi takes 4 wickets
- Annika hopes Solheim success will offer happy ending to season on the mend
- Top New Jersey court scraps trial on whether doctor misled woman on abortion
- US panel to mull continued marketing of Bayer drug Trasylol
- Global automakers jostle for place in India's hot auto market
- French players unhappy with TV channel for changing room images
- Sprint specialist Petacchi wins 11th stage of Spanish Vuelta, Menchov retains overall lead
- Foot-and-mouth disease found in cattle at British farm, sparking concern among farmers
- London's FTSE-100 index up 25.5 points at 6306.20
- Energy futures up on US government inventory report after oil hits new record
- Brazil's Silva urges end to EU ethanol tariff
- Belichick speaks with Goodell, apologizes for videotape flap
- Jon Stewart will host 80th Academy Awards show
- Human Rights Watch report criticizes state, federal sex-offender laws
- Iran says that U.N. sanctions could scuttle investigation into its nuclear activities
- Mattel pledges quick warnings to US regulators about hazardous toys
- Pole vaulter Giuseppe Gibilisco wins appeal to overturn doping suspension
- Tonga outmuscles United States to win 25-15
- US stocks hovers as traders adjust ahead of Fed, while dollar falls and oil rises
- McCain out to win the hearts and minds of voters on the Iraq war
- Rice says stabilizing Iraq a 'long process' that will not end with reduction of U.S. troops
- US Judge rejects automakers' bid to scrap state emission rules
- EU to examine all German subsidies to Deutsche Post in new state aid probe
- Senate panel approves increase in limit on U.S. debt
- Kazakhstan rallies to draw 2-2 with Belgium
- Surfer Saves Dog Swept Off Pier by Wave
- Putin fires prime minister, nominates surprise candidate
- The White Stripes cancel upcoming tour dates due to Meg White's `health issues'
- Doctor details lingering illnesses among Sept. 11 emergency workers in report to U.S. Congress
- Gicquel defeats Andreev in second round of BCR Open Romania
- Pakistan fast bowler Rana Naved dislocates shoulder in county cricket match in England
- Iranian president warns against Security Council intervention into nuclear program
- Romanian Orthodox Church elects ecumenical as new leader
- European stocks end higher
- Oil prices hit new record, pulling other energy futures higher on US government inventory report
- EU regulators asked to assess competence of rating agencies behind credit crisis
- Sprint specialist Petacchi wins 11th stage of Spanish Vuelta, Menchov retains overall lead
- Palm shareholders approve selling part of company to private equity firm
- Car makers, seeking green credentials, going down multiple paths
- Alcoa sells stake in China's aluminum producer Chalco for $2 billion
- Senate panel cuts funding for European missile defense plans
- Bandits in police uniforms steal $550,000 from armored truck in east Baghdad
- Palm shareholders approve selling part of company to private equity firm
- Anonymous tip led to disgraced Hong Kong-born Democratic fundraiser's arrest in Colorado
- Croatia stays unbeaten in Euro 2008 qualifying with 6-0 win over Andorra
- Brazil economy grows 5.4 percent in Q2, boosted by industry and services
- Senate Majority Leader Reid: Administration Iraq drawdown plan unacceptable
- South Africa draws 0-0 with Uruguay in friendly
- Sharapova practices with Russia's Fed Cup team, not expected to play in final
- Foot-and-mouth disease found in cattle at British farm, sparking concern among farmers
- Guggenheim Museum to get exterior facelift
- US Senate majority leader says Bush administration Iraq drawdown plan unacceptable
- Fiji beats Japan 35-31 in World Cup thriller
- Finland holds Poland to 0-0 draw in Euro 2008 qualifying
- Windy, wet course at Solheim Cup could favor big hitters on Europe's side
- US Senate majority leader says Bush administration Iraq drawdown plan unacceptable
- New York's Guggenheim Museum will get exterior facelift in time for its 50th birthday
- US presidential candidate Barack Obama calls for immediate, gradual withdrawal from Iraq
- Zac Posen captures the pioneer spirit for his spring collection
- Finland holds Poland to 0-0 draw in Euro 2008 qualifying
- Sweden rallies to beat Montenegro 2-1 in friendly
- Beyonce, J.Lo, Gwen Stefani get high marks on People magazine's 2007 `best-dressed' list
- Pole vaulter Giuseppe Gibilisco wins appeal to overturn doping suspension
- Rare Hemingway proof to be offered at auction
- Schalke defender Abel out for six months with knee injury
- Opera fans vote for segments to be broadcast for 30th anniversary of Met Opera telecasts
- New York's Guggenheim Museum gets exterior facelift in time for its 50th birthday
- Burger King health kick includes new Kids Meal with flame-broiled Tenders, apple 'fries'
- Palm shareholders approve selling part of company to private equity firm
- Danilo Napolitano wins fourth stage of Tour de Pologne, takes overall lead
- Germany extends naval deployment off Lebanon for a year
- Mexico's lower house finance committee passes key part of tax bill
- Wales beats Slovakia 5-2 in Euro 2008 qualifying, Bellamy scores twice
- Germany beats Italy 67-58 to reach quarterfinals at European Championship; France wins
- Ford official: Automaker needs money from Jaguar, Land Rover sale
- Merkel urges support for Afghanistan deployment, saying 'much is at stake'
- Led Zeppelin to perform one-time comeback gig in London
- Democratic, Republican presidential candidates even more polarized on Iraq war
- Multiple Bobs: Half a dozen Dylans emerge in `I'm Not There'
- Find a consensus successor to resigned attorney general, US Senate Republicans advise Bush
- Top New Jersey court scraps trial on whether doctor misled woman on abortion
- Filmmaker Andrzej Wajda, 81, tells story of 1940 Katyn massacre in latest film
- Riise goals helps Norway hold Greece to 2-2 draw in Euro 2008 qualifying
- BP official says steps could have prevented blast at Texas refinery
- Lithuania edges Faeroe Islands 2-1, Jankauskas scores and sets up another goal
- Turkey beats Hungary 3-0 in Euro 2008 qualifying
- Berbatov scores twice to lead Bulgaria over Luxembourg 3-0 in Euro 2008 qualifying
- Wal-Mart returns to emphasis on low prices in new ad campaign
- World Cup: Italy 24, Romania 18
- Rugby World Cup: Italy beats Romania 24-18 to set up clash with Scotland to likely advance
- Zimbabwe shocks Australia in Twenty20 world championship
- Slovenia beats Belarus 1-0 in Euro 2008 qualifying
- Gold down
- Putin choses surprise prime minister to 'prepare the country' for life after the elections
- US stocks flat as traders await Fed decision amid tumbling dollar and soaring oil
- Berbatov scores twice in 2 minutes to lead Bulgaria over Luxembourg 3-0 in Euro 2008 qualifying
- Former Virginia governor intends to seek US Senate seat of retiring Sen. Warner
- Early tallys project Kanye will beat 50 in the battle of the albums
- Agriculture futures rise, wheat sets new record; oil prices climb to $80 peak
- Northern Ireland scores own-goal in 2-1 loss at Iceland in Euro 2008 qualifying
- Turkey beats Hungary 3-0 in Euro 2008 qualifying
- Greek socialist opposition leader says essential reforms neglected
- Denmark blanks Liechtenstein 4-0 in Euro 2008 qualifying
- Powerful story of runaway slave Margaret Garner opens NYC Opera's season; a runaway success
- Man, 70, Arrested Day After Jail Release
- Czech Republic edges Ireland 1-0 in Euro 2008 qualifying
- Man Injects Love Interest With Blood
- Freeport-McMoRan to sell wire and cable unit for $735 million
- Oil prices reach $80 a barrel for first time after US government reports decline in inventories
- Mexico's Jaguares fires Vucetich as manager after two straight losses
- Moldova beats Bosnia-Herzegovina 1- 0 in Euro 2008 qualifying
- Man Claims Dry Burp Flawed Breath Test
- Knopf editor Ashbel Green is retiring; worked with Bush, Cronkite
- Germany beats Romania 3-1 in friendly
- Palm shareholders approve selling part of company to private equity firm
- Woman Drives Stolen Car to Courthouse
- Macedonia draws 1-1 with Estonia in Euro 2008 qualifying
- Trio Jailed for Fish-Bait 'Heroin'
- Nigeria's Arik Air orders more Boeing jets
- Italy beats Ukraine 2-1 in Euro 2008 qualifier on two goals from Di Natale
- Lost Planner Found in Demolition Rubble
- Brazil's Senate president survives expulsion vote on corruption charges
- Soccer-mad Argentines try on rugby for a change as Pumas keep winning
- Van Nistelrooy scores to give Netherlands 1-0 win over Albania in Euro 2008 qualifying
- Owen scores twice to lead England to 3-0 Euro 2008 qualifying win over Russia
- Dollar hits new all-time low against euro on talk of rate cuts
- Former Virginia governor intends to seek US Senate seat of retiring Sen. Warner
- McFadden leads Scotland over France 1-0 in Euro 2008 qualifying
- Police Look for Nude Man Walking Dogs
- Foxy Brown's manager says rapper, sentenced to jail for probation violation, is not pregnant
- Van Nistelrooy scores late goal to give Netherlands 1-0 win over Albania
- Complaints allege gender bias, locker-room atmosphere at data storage company's sales offices
- Cassini probe in safe mode after flying by Saturn moon Iapetus
- Man Builds Guillotine to Kill Himself
- Police Look for Nude Man Walking Dogs
- Hedge funds lost 1.3 percent in August as troubles at Citigroup, Pirate Capital unfold
- US state governors to push action on global warming, hope to stir federal participation
- Macedonia draws 1-1 with Estonia in Euro 2008 qualifying
- 3 arrested in Austria linked to video threat of attacks
- Germany beats Italy to reach quarterfinals at European Championship; Lithuania, France win
- Kanye Leads 50 Cent in Early Album Sales
- Kuerten contemplates retirement if he fails to become competitive again
- St. Louis Art Museum pays $10 million for Degas work
- Surfer Rescues Dog Swept Off Mich. Pier
- 3 arrested in Austria linked to video threat of attacks
- Man Claims Dry Burp Flawed Breath Test
- US health advisers recommend Bayer heart drug remain on market
- Connick revisits childhood haunts in recovering New Orleans
- Most International Rugby Union Caps
- Mattel admits it could have done better job on Chinese toys
- Grammy winner Nile Rodgers takes on crusade against poverty
- Sun expands alliance with Microsoft, to make servers with Windows pre-installed
- Spain beats Latvia 2-0 in Euro 2008 qualifying
- Exxon seeks arbitration on nationalization of Venezuela oil project
- Serbia holds Portugal to 1-1 draw in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Former champs Lel, Rop of Kenya to return for NYC Marathon
- Aloneftis scores twice as Cyprus beats San Marino 3-0
- Judge rejects bid to raise New York rapper Remy Ma's bail
- Mexico's Jaguares fires Vucetich as manager after two straight losses
- Segundo brasileiro morre sob cust
- Scotland again beats France 1-0 in European Championship qualifying
- Health minister calls for more aid to help Congo deal with Ebola outbreak
- Hincapie takes 4-second lead in Tour of Missouri
- Manager Says Foxy Brown Not Pregnant
- Surfer Rescues Dog Swept Off Mich. Pier
- New Zealand central bank holds key interest rate steady, proposes no early change
- Disaster preparedness poll finds MacGyver favorite fiction hero
- Surfer Rescues Dog Swept Off Mich. Pier
- 21 people charged with smuggling fake Nikes into U.S. from China; shoes were sold in 7 states
- Bush nominates former Senate Majority Leader Frist for board of international aid program
- Former Cartoon Network chief to lead HGTV
- Candidate Romney: Senate does not necessarily qualify Democratic rivals in foreign affairs
- Woman Drives Stolen Car to Courthouse
- Federal court temporarily reverses ban on imports of Qualcomm cell phones, defeat for Broadcom
- Surfer Rescues Dog Swept Off Mich. Pier
- South Carolina woman drove stolen car to courthouse to pay traffic ticket, authorities say
- 'Seinfeld' soup man franchises troubled
- Lost Planner Found in Demolition Rubble
- Villazon Cancels Again
- US intelligence chief recants: New surveillance law not a factor in German terror arrests
- Kanye Leading 50 in CD Sales Face-Off
- Federal court halts ban on imports of Qualcomm cell phones, defeat for Broadcom
- Rolando Villazon cancels remaining `Romeo' appearances at Met Opera
- Atiradores vestidos como policiais roubam carro-forte em Bagd
- New U.S. ambassador takes up Colombia post, shadowed by rocky tenure in Venezuela
- Regardless of troop levels, Iraqi reconciliation is out of America's control
- Bandits in police uniforms steal US$550,000 from armored truck in east Baghdad
- DNA tests put spotlight on compensation for exonerated inmates; rules vary from state to state
- Anna Nicole Smith's former companion Stern says book's claim of gay sex is 'absurd'
- Harrah's acquires Macau Orient Golf; terms undisclosed
- Alcoa sells stake in China's Chalco for $2 billion
- As Ramadan begins, rival Palestinian factions to fast together but bicker over sermons
- AMC Entertainment parent makes 2nd attempt to take chain public
- Mattel admits it could have done better job on Chinese toys
- Bush intercedes in behalf of Liberian refugees, adds 18 months of protected status in US
- US watching to see whether Japanese prime minister's resignation will hurt ties with US
- Woods, Mickelson battle for the trophy
- Clinton suggests donors linked to disgraced fundraiser might contribute to campaign again
- Thome closes on 500 homers, leads Chisox over Tribe
- US transplant doctor pleads not guilty in case accusing him of trying to speed death
- Maple Leafs forward Mark Bell suspended by NHL for 15 games
- Japanese premier quits after scandals, dispute over support for US forces in Afghanistan
- Robot maker with a penchant for realism builds artificial boy
- Nothing Toulouse: Japan wins over fans with thrilling rugby despite defeat
- US envoy lauds Pakistan anti-terror effort, cautious on Sharif deportation
- Senado americano corta verbas para o projeto antim
- Senate Democrats reject general's plan, draft legislation to limit troops' mission
- Global automakers jostle for place in India's hot auto market
- Eating less meat could slow climate change, experts say
- Kanye Leads 50 Cent in CD Sales Face-Off
- In boost to Democrats, former US governor to seek seat of retiring Republican senatorr
- Manager Says Foxy Brown Not Pregnant
- Interim ruler Raul Castro takes small steps to improve Cubans' lives, but are they enough?
- China's terra-cotta warriors sweep into Britain
- Clinton suggests donors linked to disgraced fundraiser might contribute to campaign again
- Niagara Wineries Trail: Grapes, tastings and ghosts
- Ithaca, New York, in the lush land of the Finger Lakes
- Mississippi town holds festival, and maybe a pardon, for the late Johnny Cash
- Putin sticks to close circle, and keeps cards close to his chest, in PM choice
- Boca, Independiente both win to share Apertura lead
- De Rosario goal gives Canada 1-1 draw with Costa Rica in friendly
- Thousands of Americans flout U.S. travel ban to see 'forbidden fruit' of Cuba
- Putin choses surprise prime minister to 'prepare the country' for life after the elections
- Serious Story Line for Soap's Erica Kane
- Brazil's Senate clears leader accused of taking bribes
- Rare Hemingway Proof to Be Auctioned
- Gomez's header lifts D.C. United over Real Salt Lake
- Soldier Helped by People He's Never Met
- 2 arrested as immigration activists demonstrate in Washington
- Gomez's header lifts D.C. United over Real Salt Lake
- De Rosario goal gives Canada 1-1 draw with Costa Rica in friendly
- Kanye Leads 50 Cent in CD Sales Face-Off
- Japanese prime minister goes to hospital following resignation
- Manager Says Foxy Brown Not Pregnant
- Federal court halts ban on imports of Qualcomm cell phones, defeat for Broadcom
- US officials see 'everything' at NKorea nuclear site: State Department
- United States awaits crucial test with Sweden in Women's World Cup
- Dozens of Bombardier turboprops grounded after second landing-gear failure
- Bald Man Accused in Hair-Loss Theft
- Surfer Rescues Dog Swept Off Mich. Pier
- Man Claims Dry Burp Flawed Breath Test
- Man Injects Love Interest With Blood
- Pilot Lands Plane on Golf Course
- IMF predicts Australian economy to grow 4.4 percent this fiscal year
- New Zealand central bank holds key interest rate steady, proposes no early change
- Kanye Leads 50 Cent in CD Sales Face-Off
- Oil prices retreat from record high; near mid-US$79 a barrel in Asian trade
- Bald Man Accused in Hair-Loss Theft
- Judge makes house call to accused in Malaysia
- Mets edge Braves 4-3 on Green's single
- Venezuela draws 1-1 with Panama in friendly
- Colombia struggles past Paraguay 1-0 in friendly
- Peru shuts out Bolivia 2-0 in soccer friendly
- U.S. deaths rise by 50,000 in 2005, a disappointing reversal
- Redheaded Vultures dying out, conservation group says
- Gorilla population _ depleted by Ebola _ may never recover, conservation group warns
- Clinton rejects rivals' criticism over accepting lobbyists' money
- China says foreign investment up 12.8 percent in January-August
- US ambassador praises NKorea for opening nuclear complex to US-led team of experts
- TV Veterans Produce Web-Only Show
- Reports: Fans celebrate 51st birthday of late Hong Kong actor-singer Leslie Cheung
- Get out the binoculars: Spring style goes on safari at New York Fashion Week
- Former Iraqi minister says Australia in Iraq for the US rather than Iraqis
- PetroChina shares fall after Buffett cuts stake again
- Brunei makes coal a new priority to curb reliance on oil and gas
- Philippine president to communist rebels: accept amnesty or face obliteration
- China says industrial output rises 17.5 percent in August
- Philippine shares drop 0.6 percent as investors cash in gains
- Honduras defeats Ecuador 2-1 in friendly match
- Study says World Bank corruption probers need to work on public relations within bank
- Beijing says goodbye to smelly slops carts
- Brazil too much for Mexico in 3-1 victory
- US securities agency charges 4 more former Nortel executives with accounting fraud
- Billingsley, Loney lead Dodgers past Padres 6-1
- Bush hopes to buy time for success in Iraq by saying he'll bring some troops home
- Petraeus report on Iraq gives McCain campaign a boost
- Indonesian court sentences British chef's brother to jail for heroin possession
- AP/AOL Poll: TV networks have to face an unhappy consumer base
- Doctors to US Congress: New illnesses may emerge among 9/11 workers
- In western US state Nevada, early presidential primary contest creates more questions
- 2 arrested as US immigration activists demonstrate over mother deported to Mexico
- Putin's PM nominee huddles with Russian lawmakers before expected confirmation
- UK celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's brother jailed in Indonesia for heroin offense
- Ortiz's homer in ninth gives Boston 5-4 win over Tampa Bay
- Dollar virtually flat in Asia; political uncertainty offsets economic worries
- Putin's PM nominee huddles with Russian lawmakers before expected confirmation
- Nepal's two major political parties seek reunification five years after splitting
- Conservationists team up with Toyota to save Philippine rain forests
- Taiwan shares fall on weak volume
- China says industrial output rises 17.5 percent in August
- Euro drops below US$1.39, slipping back from all-time high
- Tickets to go on sale this week for Federer-Sampras exhibition match
- British official says foot-and-mouth strain in new outbreak still not identified
- China's Lin advance to quarterfinals at Yonex Open Japan
- UK treasury chief urges bankers to be more cautious about lending
- Decision expected in Formula One spy case hearing, McLaren faces possible sanctions
- Pakistan president orders opposition workers freed after Sharif deportation
- Australia to host Ireland, France ahead of '08 Tri-Nations
- Japanese stocks mixed amid political uncertainty after Abe's resignation
- Nobel Peace Prize winner calls for new anti-global warming agreement
- Spanish federation denies coach Aragones has quit
- Mystery man who burned national flag raises Malaysia's political temperature
- French investigating judges question ex-Premier Villepin in smear campaign scandal
- Japan's ruling party to elect new leader on Sept. 23
- Philips sells stake in U.S. company Nuance Inc. for euro60 million
- Kanye Leads 50 Cent in CD Sales Face-Off
- Disgraced Memoirist Frey Writing a Novel
- Jon Stewart Will Host Academy Awards
- Serious Story Line for Soap's Erica Kane
- Oil prices retreat from record high on profit-taking
- Rare Hemingway Proof to Be Auctioned
- Runaway Slave Saga Opens NY Opera Season
- 6 Bob Dylans Emerge in `I'm Not There'
- Harry Connick Jr. Back in New Orleans
- Australia could be surprise quarterfinalist if it can handle Norway
- Scottish official: tests indicate foot-and-mouth same strain as August outbreak
- Euro hits another all-time high against US dollar, reaches US$1.3920
- Mongolian Ama upsets Chiyotaikai at Autumn sumo
- Euro hits another all-time high against U.S. dollar, reaches US$1.3920
- China's Lin advance to quarterfinals at Yonex Open Japan
- Hong Kong Melco says it swings to first-half net profit
- SIA says A380 to fly daily to Sydney; first flight raises US$1.25 million for charity
- Philippine shares drop 0.6 percent as investors cash in gains
- Putin's PM nominee does not rule out a run for Russian presidency
- Kenyan movie industry flourishes despite pirates, lack of cash
- Abe resignation deepens Japanese power vacuum, pushes ruling party into hole
- Judge makes house call to accused in Malaysia
- Time running out for deal between Musharraf and Bhutto, her party says
- Shares in Alcatel-Lucent tumble after 3rd profit warning this year
- Buoyant Real Madrid seeks to forge ahead in Spanish league
- Isinbayeva, Richards go for jackpot; Powell for record at Golden League meet
- Putin's PM nominee does not rule out a run for Russian presidency
- Poll: Poland's election could leave only 3 parties in parliament
- SoCal Chimney Burglar Gets Prison Term
- Burger ban reduced from 4 to 2 games but still missed England match
- Ryanair to invest US$1.2 billion to expand operations at Milan airports
- Bach Leaving Former Home With Hasselhoff
- Frankfurt airport passenger numbers up 1.7 percent in August
- Defending champion Germany looks for early move into quarterfinals at World Cup
- Bach to leave former home with Hasselhoff, but gets delay in trial seeking financial support
- Scottish official: tests indicate foot-and-mouth same strain as August outbreak
- China steps up efforts against blue-ear pig disease blamed for skyrocketing pork prices
- China shares up 2 percent, led by fund demand for steels, coal miners
- US dollar hits record low against euro, gold mixed in European morning trading
- Hong Kong shares rise to 2nd straight record close, led by property stocks
- L.A. Block Renamed 'Larry King Square'
- Decision expected in Formula One spy case hearing, McLaren faces possible sanctions
- Ireland inflation falls to 4.8 percent, still double EU average
- Hollywood block surrounding CNN building in Los Angeles is renamed Larry King Square in honor of talk show host
- Ryanair to invest US$1.2 billion to expand operations at Milan airports
- Oil prices stay near record highs around US$80
- Beckham, Rooney, Lampard face struggle to return to England team after replacements excel
- Pascal Chimbonda questioned as part of police investigations into corruption in football
- Swedish film institute commemorates Ingmar Bergman with weekend of showings, seminars
- Altercation puts coach Scolari in hot water in Portugal
- Portugal's Somoza is 5th player to be suspended at Rugby World Cup
- Even after beating Ukraine, Italy still under pressure to qualify for European Championship
- Norske Skog announces newsprint production cuts, layoffs in Europe
- London's FTSE-100 index down 8.99 points at 6,297.20
- Champions Trophy field hockey tournament moved from Pakistan over security fears
- Chen defies US pressure, stands by bid to hold referendum on entering UN as Taiwan
- Shanghai's bristling skyline gets new, Japan-inspired landmark
- Croatia's Central Bank allows Germany's BayernLB to operate in the country again
- Production starts from Norway's giant Ormen Lange offshore natural gas field
- Schuster says door at Real Madrid not closed for Germany captain Ballack
- Tottenham still struggling to catch up to Arsenal ahead of teams' Premier League meeting
- Euro nations put 776,000 more people to work in second quarter
- Namibia makes only 2 changes against host France at Rugby World Cup
- Swiss National Bank raises interest rates a quarter percentage point
- Jones, Charvis and Thomas back in Welsh lineup to face Australia
- U.S. jobless claims rise for sixth time in past 7 weeks
- Indian shares move up led by banks, Reliance Industries
- Jury is found for trial of Russian accused of marking serial killings on chessboard
- Phone service cut off at headquarters of Myanmar's main opposition party
- U.S. jobless claims rise for sixth time in past 7 weeks
- Time running out for deal between Musharraf and Bhutto, her party says
- Former television soap opera star Sean Kanan charged with driving under the influence in Los Angeles
- Democrat-led government would abolish Thai capital control: leader
- Madrid officially enters race to host 2016 Summer Olympics
- Bangladesh beats West Indies to advance and eliminate opponent from Twenty20 World Cup
- Cilic knocks off top-seeded Davydenko at China Open
- Experts present final report on British military cuts in Northern Ireland
- New foot-and-mouth outbreak is a hammer blow, British farmer's leader says
- Serbia calls for boycott of Kosovo elections
- U.S. stock futures point higher, boosted by a better-than-expected reading on jobless claims
- Juventus keeping focus despite fast start in Serie A
- Castro claims Cuba provided U.S. with information that saved Reagan from assassination plot
- Indian court asks actor Shah Rukh Khan for details on Mumbai home
- US stocks rise following better-than-expected reading on jobless claims
- Howard K. Stern says book's claim of gay sex with Anna Nicole Smith's ex-boyfriend is `absurd'
- Spying intrigue at the women's World Cup in China
- Catt to wear England flyhalf shirt instead of Farrell
- Texas refinery outage drives gas futures higher, keeping oil prices near record
- Finland's Nokia joins competitors to produce new, fast flash memory card
- Russia favored to win third Fed Cup title against defending champion Italy
- World Cup: Portugal make nine changes for NZ game
- Pakistani claims Greek agent helped abduct immigrants in terror probe
- Catt to wear England flyhalf shirt instead of Farrell
- Pakistani claims Greek agent helped abduct immigrants in terror probe
- US stocks rise on better-than-expected reading on jobless claims, possible GM labor deal
- Shares in Alcatel-Lucent tumble on profit warning
- India launches new multimillion dollar league
- Four Egyptian editors sentenced to a year in prison for insulting the president
- English Soccer Fixtures
- Belgian retrial of fugitive Turkish militant gets under way under tight security
- Scottish Premier League Fixtures
- Anti-immigration politician ejected from major Dutch conservative party
- Head of French media group Lagardere says it will hold onto EADS stake through 2010
- Bayern hosts Schalke in showdown of two undefeated Bundesliga teams
- Prosecutor: Former Tour winner Ullrich transferred money to Spanish doctor
- Euro hits another all-time high against U.S. dollar, reaches US$1.3927
- New safety features turn cars into the ultimate backseat driver
- Swedish coach has turned around lackluster Chinese team in less than 6 months
- UEFA to investigate Scolari incident after Portugal-Serbia match
- Jones, Charvis and Thomas back in Welsh lineup to face Australia
- Mercedes-Benz luxury car offers "flying carpet" technology
- Dunga optimistic about Brazil's chances ahead of World Cup qualifying
- McLaren in driving seat ahead of Belgian GP, but court case looms large
- Kenyan weightlifter Obiero denies doping charge, says he will appeal
- Ivory Coast elections to be held by October 2008, officials say
- Initial tests say foot-and-mouth strain found in Britain identical to last month's outbreak
- US dollar hits record low against euro, gold rose in European trading
- Kloeden drops out of world championships because of injuries
- Petacchi takes 2nd straight Spanish Vuelta stage, Menchov still holds overall lead
- Elissalde encourages France to get back to basics for World Cup match against Namibia
- Central Athens roads shut down before opposition leader's pre-election rally
- England gets easy win over Zimbabwe as West Indies exit Twenty20 World Cup
- Cambodian man charged with injecting love interest with his blood
- Skoda signs preliminary deal to build power plant in Vietnam worth euro3 billion
- Google founders reportedly pay $1.3 million to fly jet from NASA airport
- World Cup: Italy's Bortolami says Scots should beat Romania easily
- Taiwan's environmental burden
- Taiwan proposes setting up World Environmental Organization at APEC summit
- APEC leaders deal with environmental consensus
- From Legislator to Garbage Man : Leading the Taiwan EPA into a Bright Future
- Galleries
- Museums
- Hotels
- Clubs &Pubs
- Live Music
- Concerts
- Theater
- Events
- Picks
- Get a pop of lycopene in every bowl with tomato basil soup
- Acidic wines complement fresh tomatoes
- Cup crazed
- Foster says 'Brave One' premise is simple but scary
- 'Evening's' cast includes two mother-daughter pairs
- Going gently into that good night
- Memories of Tomorrow
- Vigilante vengeance by a woman with gun
- Review for the record
- Reunion helps Meat Puppets rise to the occasion
- Ditty Bops sow seeds for 'green' living
- This melty treat isn't just traditional campfire fare anymore
- West Indies knocked out of World Cup by Bangladesh
- Danes discover spy intrigue at women's Cup
- Tigers' victory sweet, but rank remains same
- Scotland shock France with late game-winner
- Taiwan shares drop 1.01% on weak volume
- Greenback nears record low against euro in Asia
- Oil prices fall from new high on profit-taking
- Dow, Nasdaq close flat ahead of Fed meeting
PRC revamping airport to meet demands for 2008 Olympics
2008 Olympics
- Washington lawmakers promise tighter laws on Chinese-made toys
- PC market outlook stays strong, says IDC report
- Internet service market forecast to see mild impact from WiMAX
- Surging interest seen helping sales of digital photo frames
- U.S. official praises North Korea
- Time seen running out for deal between Musharraf and Bhutto
- Nearly 60 dead in Afghanistan violence
- Aftershocks pound Sumatra following quake
- Ireland's prime minister to testify in probe over cash-heavy past
- Canada offers compensation to victims of Agent Orange
- Sarkozy to be welcomed as 'native son' of Hungary
- Karamanlis caught in the Greek heat
- Paraguay battles worst-ever fires
- Child fatalities at record low, UNICEF says
- Petraeus, surge and history
- Shih merits praise for APEC role
- A new language emerges as Russians increasingly borrow and bend English words
- A Biblical injunction to halt farming spurs Arab-Israeli cooperation
- PRC to evict petitioners before Games
- Program aims to empower kids with money sense
- Yao says old photo is being misused as 'election trick'
- Losheng activists file lawsuit against public works chairman
- Kern arrives in Taipei to promote tour
- KMT says referendum war can end if DPP drops plan
- U.S. proposes US$2.2b arms sale to Taiwan
- Japan's leadership race heats up after Abe quits
- Putin's choice lifts veil on shadowy politics
- UNPO calls for global support for Taiwan's U.N. bid
- Chen slams U.N. stance on Taiwan's sovereignty
- Ozone treaty, rare global success, fetes 20-year mark
- Official skeptical about link between biofuels, food prices
- U.S. climate research threatened by cutbacks
- Tory group sets out plans for green revolution
- Many of Earth's "vital signs" in bad shape: report
- DOLE launches incentive program for illegal recruitment victims, witnesses
- Schools, employers in Region 2 map out human resources plan to address jobs-skills mismatch, says DOLE
- Out of darkness and into the light
- Marks & Spencer to open New York New York outlet on September 20
- Apple, Volkswagen iCar faces a slew of challenges, says iSuppli
- Sieral rapist granted parole on eighth attempt
- DPP chair prods US to ditch 'one China' policy
- Yu denies interest in Control Yuan leadership
- AMD introduces world's most advanced x86 processor designed for the demanding datacenter
- Fitch affirms Taipei Fubon Bank's ratings
- Apple, Volkswagen 'iCar' faces plenty of challenges, says IT research firm
- FET 'Beep'N'Go' leads Taiwan into new era with near field communications mobile phone technology
- Lin confirmed as auditor general
- Lien to stay away from referendum stunt
- 3 terremotos desencadeiam alertas de tsunami na Indon
- Four Egyptian editors sentenced to a year in prison for insulting the president
- The hereditary democracy: Greek elections still dominated by 2 political dynasties
- France coach Domenech confident players will bounce back from Scotland loss
- Westwood finds old putter to match career-best 61 at Mercedes-Benz
- European stocks end higher
- Ireland inflation falls to 4.8 percent, still double EU average
- London's FTSE-100 index up 57.70 points at 6,363.90
- Catt, Farrell combine for England in vital World Cup game against South Africa
- Bush hopes to buy time for success in Iraq by saying he will bring some U.S. troops home
- Soccer's elite G14 group agrees to expand to boost influence over the game
- A look at Raul Castro's life
- Murilo Fischer wins fifth stage of Tour de Pologne, Napolitano stays in overall lead
- Kenyan opposition party backs president's re-election bid
- Henry Moore exhibit opens at London's Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew
- Isinbayeva, Richards go for jackpot; Powell for record at Golden League meet
- Davenport defeats Ditty to made it to quarterfinals of Bali Open
- Creamer, Gulbis, Pressel part of changing of the guard at Solheim Cup
- Spanish federation ready to go to court or pull out of worlds over ban on Valverde at worlds
- France considers asking visa applicants to submit DNA tests to counter fraud
- Oil prices set new record, gasoline prices rise as hurricane hits Texas refineries
- Democrat Mark Warner to seek U.S. Senate seat in Virginia long held by Republican
- Key events in Iraq war for presidency of George W. Bush
- McDonald's shares hit all-time high on dividend, initiatives
- Citing insubordination, Russia bars two top gymnasts from training camps
- Workplace stress, lifestyle diseases threaten India's high-tech growth, says report
- Sunni Arab Cabinet minister returns to Iraqi government despite opposition by his bloc
- Championship side Leicester signs Gary Megson as new manager
- Petacchi wins 2nd straight Spanish Vuelta stage, Menchov still holds overall lead
- In western US state Nevada, early presidential primary contest creates more questions
- US stocks rise following Countrywide financing, progress in GM health care talks
- Man who apologized 2 decades after sexual assault released from jail
- Wes Anderson, Ang Lee, and Halle Barry in lineup for 51st London Film Festival
- Gregan: Australia vs. Wales match will offer clear idea of World Cup aspirations
- Clarins reports 12 percent drop in 1H net profit on weakness in US
- EU weighs national security as reason to keep outsiders out of EU energy market
- Henry Moore exhibit opens at London's Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew
- Tottenham still struggling to catch up to Arsenal ahead of teams' Premier League meeting
- Citigroup unit, Mexico investors bid for Aeromexico sending airline's shares soaring
- McLaren stripped of constructors' points and fined US$100 million in Formula One spy case
- Google sponsors $30 million contest to first private company to land rover on moon
- Countrywide Financial boosts borrowing capacity by $12 billion
- US boycotts terrorism victims conference after exclusion of rights group
- World Cup: Lima won't be playing when Samoa meets Tonga
- U.S. federal deficit running sharply lower than a year ago with 1 month left in budget year
- EU finance ministers, bankers to try assuage credit crisis jitters at Porto meeting
- Salmon spawn baby trout, in experiment aimed at new way to preserve endangered fish
- U.S. federal deficit running sharply lower than a year ago with 1 month left in budget year
- Venezuelan overnight rates tumble after Central Bank resumes cash injections
- Altercation puts coach Scolari in hot water in Portugal
- IOC official criticized IRB over media dispute at Rugby World Cup
- George Clooney welcomes visit to Italy by Sudan president, says contacts could help Darfur
- Starace reaches quarterfinals at BCR Open Romania
- Backers of President Bush launched a new ad critical of liberal group
- Text of McLaren statement following sanctions in F1 spy case
- Bob Barker joins the Hall of Famous Missourians
- Ex-Premier Villepin upbeat after questioning over alleged smear campaign
- Britain's Brown greets party's ex-nemesis for surprise talks
- Opposition leader addresses tens of thousands in main pre-election rally
- Portugal's Somoza is 5th player to be suspended at Rugby World Cup
- French foreign minister urges Lebanese rival factions to work together to elect president
- Sierra Leone still leads presidential runoff
- Gold down
- Cephalon says improper use of pain medication caused deaths in cancer patients
- Canadian regulators want closer look at turboprop planes after 2 landing gear failures
- Russia advances to European Championship semifinals with 75-71 win over France
- Goldmans Discuss O.J. Book on 'Oprah'
- Sean Penn, Helen Hunt, David Schwimmer among actors taking director's chair
- Giuliani accuses Clinton of 'character assassination' for questioning Petraeus
- US consumers could face as much as a 10 percent increase in toy prices amid increased controls
- Obama says Congress lacks the votes to force President Bush to set Iraq withdrawal timetable
- Peru closes blood banks after 4 people infected with HIV
- Inmates Go on Sausage 'Temper Tantrum'
- Google sponsors $30 million contest to land private rover on moon
- Police Decide Titus the Dog Is Too Wimpy
- Gold prices fall as U.S. dollar rises from record lows; oil finishes over $80 a barrel
- 50 Cent, Lil' Kim, record companies sued in NY for song royalties
- Mexico's Senate passes bill banning political candidates from buying TV and radio ads
- Suicide letter emerges as case of Hong Kong-born Democratic fundraiser takes strange twist
- Teen Shoots Himself in Leg at McDonald's
- Dollar claws back from record low against euro, drops to 30-year low vs. Canadian dollar
- Woman Gored by Deer at Hunting Preserve
- Colombia arrests 2 politicians in 2003 killing of journalist
- Teen Shoots Himself in Leg at McDonald's
- Woman Gored by Deer at Hunting Preserve
- Peru closes blood banks after 4 people infected with HIV
- California college offers class about YouTube
- Leader of Florida crime ring tied to TJX data theft sentenced
- Police Decide Titus the Dog Is Too Wimpy
- Dodge shows softer side in new ad campaign for 2008 Caravan, hopes to appeal to more buyers
- Santa Says Return Snow White and Grumpy
- Countrywide Financial boosts borrowing capacity by $12 billion
- US regulators charge 69 auditing firms, partners with violating Sarbanes-Oxley registration requirement
- Magna to sell off some assets in attempt to get rid of debt
- Fans of CBS show "Jericho" to gather in Kansas town
- U.S. monitors: al-Qaida Iraq front group posts video of American pilot killed last year
- United Auto Workers: GM is lead company, possible strike target, in auto talks
- Country singer John Michael Montgomery asks judge to dismiss slander lawsuit filed against him
- Borrowing at Fed's discount window increases amid signs the credit crisis is easing
- Cephalon says improper use of pain medication caused deaths in cancer patients
- Jobless claims rise for sixth time in past 7 weeks
- Mary-Louise Parker returns to the New York stage in `Dead Man's Cell Phone'
- Russia and Spain advance to European Championship semifinals
- La Volpe offered resignation to Velez after 5-0 loss to River Plate
- Sabres: Finnish defenseman Numminen needs surgery to correct heart problem
- Old Theater Faces Wrecking Ball
- UAW picks GM as lead in auto talks; union leaders at GM plants preparing in case of strike
- Statler Brothers, The Winans headed to Gospel Hall of Fame
- Former ABC News consultant allegedly faked interviews with Obama and others
- Verizon Wireless sues FCC over final spectrum auction rules
- Brazil's Supreme Court orders release of Colombian player linked to drug king
- Federal regulators OK plan to combine Visa's 3 global businesses into 1 company ahead of IPO
- Honeywell told to pay $12 million for negligence in deadly hazardous materials incident in La.
- Goldmans Discuss O.J. Book on 'Oprah'
- New Awards to Highlight Rap's Positives
- Mexican truckers want to suspend pilot program in US, Mexico, claiming disadvantage
- Google sponsors $30 million "Moon 2.0" contest to land a privately funded rover on the moon
- Old Times Square theater turned porno emporium doomed by progress
- 50 Cent, Lil' Kim, Sued Over Royalties
- Google founders to pay $1.3 million a year to fly their jet from NASA airport
- Analysis: Schwarzenegger says Republicans should be like him
- Movie review: Viggo Mortensen coolly dominates in Russian mob thriller `Eastern Promises'
- Movie review: Jodie Foster gives a fierce performance in an otherwise flawed `Brave One'
- Movie review: `Across the Universe' an imaginative but often clunky Beatles musical
- Clark equals course record in rain-interrupted first round
- Jury in Phil Spector murder trial completes fourth day of deliberations without verdict
- Movie review: Performances from Jones and Theron elevate otherwise standard `Elah'
- Suicide note emerges as case of Hong Kong-born US political fundraiser takes strange turn
- Video-game review: PlayStation 3 gets exclusive with `Lair' and `Warhawk'
- T.I. is tops among nominees for the BET Hip-Hop Awards, with nine
- UAW picks GM as lead in auto talks; union leaders at GM plants preparing in case of strike
- Cowboys displace Redskins as NFL's most valuable franchise in Forbes rankings
- Bedouin live in squalor, chafe at state authority while pressing land claims
- Japanese street performers jazz up neighborhood shopping arcades
- Solheim Cup won't be against PGA Tour Championship after 2009 date change
- Slaying involving 2 Navajo college students leaves Indian nation mourning the loss of a dream
- Venezuela backs off proposal to ban odd names
- Frozen wine, yellow fog: Medieval records help scientists understand climate history
- Phil Collins and Genesis: Old friends back together and back on the road
- Take a whiff of this: `Smellovision' is attempting a comeback
- A new `My Fair Lady' gets ready for a North American tour
- Venezuela Backs Off Banning Odd Names
- Chargers try to make up for playoff loss to Pats on other side of country.
- At 86, LeRoy Neiman, known for his expressive, vibrant paintings, isn't slowing down
- `Thirteen' no more: Evan Rachel Wood graduates to adult roles in Beatles' `Universe'
- Behind the camera: Penn, Hunt, Schwimmer among actors taking director's chair
- Al-Qaida Iraq front group posts video said to be of American pilot killed last year
- Putin's PM nominee says he does not rule out a run for Russian presidency
- Japan's Abe latest victim in nation of stressed-out workers
- Google promises to lead crusade for international privacy rules
- Bush praises Iraqi sheik killed in Anbar, but gives rosy picture of the province
- Man Steals Car to Turn Himself In
- New Awards to Highlight Rap's Positives
- EU finance ministers, bankers to try to assuage credit crisis jitters at Porto meeting
- T.I. Tops BET Hip-Hop Nominees With 9
- Vengeance is Jodie's: Foster gets mad, gets a gun in `The Brave One'
- Q&A: Daniel Radcliffe talks about Harry Potter, puns and the perils of shrinkage
- Goldmans Discuss O.J. Book on 'Oprah'
- 50 Cent, Lil' Kim, Sued Over Royalties
- Bhutto's party to announce return date to Pakistan; time running out for deal: spokesman
- Stern Says Book's Gay Sex Claim `absurd'
- Crashing Hollywood: Oscar winner Paul Haggis returns with Iraq tale `Elah'
- Serenity Now: Jeff Garlin keeps cool in improvised `Curb Your Enthusiasm' and new film
- Statlers, Winans Headed to Gospel Hall
- Zeta-Jones, Douglas to Film in India
- 50 Cent faces hurdles bigger than Kanye West as he releases third album
- Colombia transfers 2 underworld leaders to floating prisons
- Goldmans Discuss O.J. Book on 'Oprah'
- Musical projects inspire Kenny Chesney personally, professionally after some difficult times
- Japan's space agency launches lunar probe
- World Cup: Ireland goes back to basics for Georgia game
- World Cup: All Blacks strive for more perfection at Portugal's expense
- The Fab Faux recreates the Beatles' classic sounds
- NFL fines coach Belichick $500,000, Patriots $250,000 for spying on opponent
- Bush rejects calls to end the war but says he wants gradual US troop withdrawals from Iraq
- 6 years on, Taliban keep fighting but some appear willing to talk peace
- US expert says trip to NKorea nuclear site 'useful'
- DMC of Run-DMC joins Snoop Dogg and others to try and shine a light on bright side of hip-hop
- Sebastian Faulks returns with 'Engleby,' then creates new thrills for James Bond
- Talk about snitty! Spoken word not enough for dictionary publisher
- Senior Japanese politician joins race for new PM
- Major German show of art and history of the Scythian rider-nomads
- Shakira Rests Hips to Study at UCLA
- When the going gets tough, watch TV: Fall season offers escape with new fantasy, sci-fi shows
- New fall TV shows feature stars looking for another hit show
- Who needs TV? Some this fall's best shows are found online
- Unexpected controversies add interest to broadcast of lesser-known Creative Arts Emmys
- Man Charged in Attack on 'Top Chef' Star
- Shakira takes break from hip-shimmying to study at California university
- Reports: Toyota planning new Japan auto plant
- Google promises to lead crusade for international privacy rules
- Shanghai's bristling skyline gets new, Japan-inspired landmark
- Japanese lender Promise completes tender offer to buy Sanyo Shinpan
- Consumidores italianos protestam contra pre
- China says investment up 26.7 percent despite curbs
- Slaton scores 3 TDs to lead No. 4 West Virginia past Maryland 31-14
- Shakira Rests Hips to Study at UCLA
- China Construction Bank IPO in Shanghai to raise up to $7.7 billion
- Japan's finance chief not to run for ruling party president
- Tsunami alerts quickly followed Indonesian quake; panic prevailed elsewhere
- U.S. warns Panama over legislator wanted in U.S. soldier's death
- Producer to help stage Chinese versions of classic Broadway musicals
- Oil prices drop below US$80 a barrel after fresh record close in previous session
- Shakira Rests Hips to Study at UCLA
- China securities watchdog to review IPO plan by coal giant Shenhua
- Chinese text message writer wins copyright suit against Sohu.com
- China Minmetals to partner with Polish copper producer KGHM Polska Miedz
- US consumer confidence tumbles to lowest in over a year, shaken by housing, credit woes
- Philippine shares rise 0.2 percent, tracking Wall Street; traders eye U.S. Fed meeting
- Arrested US political fundraiser Hsu's bail set at $5 million cash
- Bush preserves large troop levels in Iraq amid bad news on security, political fronts
- Malaysian town calls off controversial dog-catching competition after protests
- China's Lin advances to semifinals at Yonex Open Japan
- Japan PM race pits conservative Aso against dovish senior politician Fukuda
- Taiwan shares rise on Wall Street gain
- Ang Lee's new spy thriller 'Lust, Caution' gets strictest rating in Hong Kong
- Shanghai's skyline gets new, Japan-inspired landmark _ as real estate prices soar
- Philippines to bolster bid to prove communist leader's role in murder cases
- Dollar falls in Asia on credit problem news
- French Polynesia's parliament elects pro-independence Temaru president
- Canada faces premature elimination against Ghana
- South Korea to launch satellite from its own space center next year
- Bank of England approves emergency funding for Northern Rock PLC
- Taiwan government party organizes mass rally to support UN bid
- Russian parliament to vote on Putin's PM nomination, approval assured
- Master P Visits N.C. Middle School
- Trial Sought in Faustino's Divorce
- Minister says German economy still looking good despite clouds on horizon
- Japanese stocks higher on Wall Street climb, weaker yen
- Rahul Dravid wants to resign as Indian cricket captain, official says
- Carol Channing's Signature Dress Stolen
- 'Kite Runner' author urges sustained help for Afghanistan
- Film review: 'Exodus' most creative Hong Kong movie in recent years
- Euro slips away from all-time high against U.S. dollar
- Japan upbeat about own economy, cautious on U.S.
- At EU summit, Ukrainian president calls for closer ties, pledges fair parliament election
- Producer to help stage Chinese versions of classic Broadway musicals
- Mongolian grand champion Hakuho extends wins on sixth day of sumo tournament
- IOC confirms list of seven cities in the preliminary bidding for 2016 Summer Olympics
- Correa wins Brazil's second ever gold in judo worlds
- Denmark team demands more answers in World Cup spying case
- EU finance ministers, bankers to try to assuage credit crisis jitters at Porto meeting
- Chinese shares rise amid speculation over possible merger with Hong Kong market
- Former Red Star Belgrade star Vladimir Petrovic appointed as China men's soccer coach
- Rasmussen upsets Zhang at Yonex Open badminton
- Fed Cup Final Draw List
- Dravid quits as Indian cricket captain
- Finnish two-time world rally champion Marcus Gronholm to quit
- In China, having too many kids will show up on your credit report
- China raises interest rates in bid to cool inflation
- China files WTO complaint over U.S. import duties on Chinese paper
- Norway's Statoil, Brazil's Petrobras to cooperate on biofuels
- Hong Kong shares rise 1.5 percent to record close, traders buy property stocks
- Solheim Cup Pairings
- China calls for WTO talks on U.S. paper sanctions
- Myanmar junta pressing campaign to discourage protests by monks
- Alonso, Hamilton leave court case behind them, take to track again
- EU clears Sweden's Ericsson to buy German telecoms billing firm LHS
- British challenger for America's Cup announces crew that hopes to end 158-year wait for win
- Former Taiwanese Cabinet official sentenced to 15 years for corruption
- EU financial services head says EU and US should jointly investigate ratings agencies
- Euro inflation for August revised downward to 1.7 percent
- Chinese shares rise amid speculation over possible merger with Hong Kong market
- SoCal College Offers YouTube Class
- Phony Obituary Trips Up Sentencing
- EU financial services head says EU and US should jointly investigate ratings agencies
- EU orders 4 carmakers to share information on repairs to independent garages
- World Cup: All Blacks strive for more perfection at Portugal's expense
- Rapper Master P represents for money management, education at U.S. middle school
- Indiana authorities probe whether fake obituary was ruse to aid woman about to be sentenced
- YouTube goes academic: Southern California college offers class about video-sharing site
- WTO to launch probe of U.S. anti-dumping rules later this month
- French coach Laporte hits back at media criticism over book and jersey sales
- Japan leaves it late again to beat Argentina at women's World Cup
- China raises interest rates for 5th time this year in bid to cool economy
- Steinhauer makes clutch putts to lift Americans to an early Solheim Cup lead
- European car sales zoom ahead in July and August after slow year
- Neighbor sues Danish model Helena Christensen over NYC apartment deck
- U.S. dollar mixed, gold falls in European trading
- Panel reject's U.S. center Paul Emerick's ban appeal
- Draw for 2008 Fed Cup
- Inflation in India drops to two-year low, but rising food prices remains a concern
- Hong Kong police arrest 3 Australians, 4 Taiwanese over counterfeit Kuwaiti money
- Wenger counting on London rivalry with Spurs to refocus players after international break
- Indian shares end flat; gains in banks offset by profit taking in blue chips
- Fiji makes two changes for Canada match
- Asian markets advance; Nikkei jumps nearly 2 percent, HK hits record
- U.S. dollar and gold mixed in European trading
- London's FTSE-100 index down 136.7 points at 6,227.2
- Wallaby skipper wishes for a return to the high times in Cardiff
- Finnish two-time world rally champion Marcus Gronholm to quit
- Lionel Messi to miss Barcelona's league game with foot injury
- Having signed a new contract, Wenger mulls appointment of director of football at Arsenal
- UN racism expert brands defamation of religions threat to world peace
- U.S. beats Sweden 2-0 on Wambach goals; Americans in range of quarterfinals
- Greeks to vote in early election dominated by fires, difficult social reforms
- Russian man accused of marking serial killings on chessboard refuses to enter plea
- Retail sales in U.S. post modest increase in August, helped by strong surge in auto sales
- Cattle on farm southwest of London test positive for foot-and-mouth
- Current account declines in the spring, bringing hope of lower U.S. trade deficit
- Sri Lanka scores record 260 runs in World Twenty20 win against Kenya
- Typhoon Nari approaches southern Japan
- Putin says new PM Zubkov could run for president
- Bhutan pulls out of 2010 World Cup qualifying
- Houllier expected to become technical director of French soccer federation
- Key events leading up to Greece's general election
- Soccer clubs in eastern Germany take action against extremism
- U.S. retail sales and industrial production post modest increases in September
- Corruption charges for 34 club officials at Arka Gdynia
- Platini says plans to revamp Champions League are in soccer's moral interests
- Nasdaq says it could raise offer for Sweden's OMX
- Shipping channel project creates religious furor in India
- Merkel to meet Dalai Lama at German chancellery this month
- Tom Boonen and 2 other riders pull out of Spanish Vuelta to prepare for worlds
- Greeks to vote in early election dominated by fires, difficult social reforms
- Fed Cup: Chakvetadze, Schiavone to open Fed Cup final between Russia and Italy
- U.S. stocks open lower as August retail sales report disappoints market
- State Department: Religious freedom deteriorates in Iraq despite U.S. troop build-up
- Work starts on new airport as country marks 1,000 day countdown to World Cup
- British challenger for America's Cup announces crew that hopes to end 158-year wait for win
- Juergen Klinsmann has successful back surgery
- De La Rosa e-mails at center of FIA case against McLaren in spy scandal
- White House report says Iraqi leaders slow to meet key political and military goals
- North Korea defeats Nigeria 2-0 to get in position for quarterfinals
- EU leaders urge quick cabinet formation, political stability in Ukraine
- Number of cholera cases in Iraq continue to rise
- Rugby World Cup: Samoa revamps lineup for Tonga match
- Barclays shares fall as shareholders approve uncertain ABN Amro buy
Iran, China in energy deal, annual trade to hit US$20 billion
- Iran, China in energy deal, annual trade to hit US$20 billion (euro14.4 billion), minister says
- England battle Germany to scoreless draw at World Cup
- Cadbury recalls thousands of chocolate bars after nut allergy labeling error
- Davenport defeats top seed Jankovic for spot in Bali Open semifinals
- English Premier League Soccer Capsules
- EU finance ministers, bankers prod France on budget deficit
- Larkham injures knee in practice, casts doubt on Wales match
- Bhutto to return to Pakistan Oct. 18, government says she won't be deported
- U.S. business inventories post better-than-expected gain in July
- Brazil finds fun at World Cup, riding wave of interest in women's soccer
- McDonald's opens to muted protest in counterculture Berlin neighborhood
- FIA implicates Fernando Alonso in Formula One spy scandal
- Rugby World Cup: Tonga makes three changes for all-Polynesian Group A match with Samoa
- Germany set to open key resistance site to filming of Cruise movie
- Euro slips away from all-time high against U.S. dollar