英文新聞列表 English News List
- Climate bill sets stage for contentious debate in Congress
- Timberlake, Diaz Call It Quits
- Oregon Man Reunited With His Tubby Tabby
- Oregon Man Reunited With His Tubby Tabby
- Goaltending big advantage for thriving Predators
- Asahi Tec completes acquisition of auto parts maker Metaldyne
- Paper: Billionaire Got Wiretap Info
- Negotiations begin with Nigerian hostage-takers over kidnapped South Koreans
- Police investigate powder found at 2 South Florida courthouses
- Iraqi director gives voice to a nation's shattered dreams in long-shot Oscar entry
- Bush's Iraq plan draws confrontational opposition from Democrats, some Republicans
- Q&A: Actor discusses step dancing film that highlights traditions, history of black university life
- Chihuly's world is one of shimmering, kaleidoscopic glass
- A new day, a new round-the-clock crisis for Jack Bauer: Fox's `24' returns with a bang
- Looking for a new audience: The selling of `Spring Awakening' on Broadway
- Wear are they now? Oscar fashion show to highlight signature gowns from red carpets past
- Timberlake, Diaz Call It Quits
- Maggie Gyllenhaal is ready for the awards whirlwind this time with 'Sherrybaby'
- Bonds: Sweeney not involved in alleged amphetamine incident
- Indianapolis honors its favorite son with 'Year of Vonnegut'
- US House passes bill boosting federal support of embryonic stem cell research
- Lawmakers' anger and ambition make for a combustible day for Rice
- Australian foreign minister: Speedy hearing expected for citizen at Guantanamo
- Mel to Skip Mexico `Apocalypto' Premiere
- Nicaragua's Ortega spends first day in office accepting aid package from Venezuela
- Paper: Billionaire Got Wiretap Info
- Saipan man pleads guilty to false statements in KPMG tax-shelter case
- Mel to Skip Mexico `Apocalypto' Premiere
- Bush administration eases anti-terrorism restrictions on asylum, legal residency
- Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi: 'I want to be like my dad'
- Masked Man Allegedly Robs Grandfather
- Clash between Bolivian protesters leaves 2 dead, dozens injured
- Samsung Electronics' 4th-quarter profit fell 8 percent
- Democrats' delicate strategy: Blast the war plan, embrace the troops
- Mel Gibson won't attend Mexican premiere of 'Apocalypto'
- Madonna tells David Letterman more Malawian orphans should be rescued
- Cuban dissidents pay respects to formerly jailed activist who died of heart attack
- Food for thought: Dodgers offer all-you-can-eat seats
- So close in 2006, Federer prepares to do it all over again
- Indonesian woman dies from bird flu, bringing death toll to 59
- Madonna: Malawian Orphans Need Rescue
- Widow Says Irwin Death Tape Destroyed
- Croc Hunter's Daughter Makes TV Debut
- Nissan eying developing low-budget car for emerging markets
- Nissan eying developing low-budget car for emerging markets
- Nissan eying developing low-budget car for emerging markets
- Croc Hunter's Daughter Makes TV Debut
- Bangladesh president quits as interim leader, declares state of emergency
- Indonesian woman dies from bird flu, bringing death toll to 59
- Taiwan's first lady misses fourth session of embezzlement trial on health grounds
- US anti-war activists protest White House decision to send more troops to Iraq
- Croc Hunter's Daughter Makes TV Debut
- Flooding, landslide kills 11 in northeastern Indonesia
- Flooding, landslide kills 11 in northeastern Indonesia
- SE Asian leaders call for increased anti-terror efforts, seek regional charter
- Bangladesh president quits as interim leader, declares state of emergency
- AP Exclusive: Pilots say poor maintenance, rule-bending rife in Indonesian budget airlines
- Federer, Baghdatis could meet in quarterfinals at Australian Open
- Stonewall Jackson Sues Opry in Age Case
- Actor Jack Black turns "School of Rock" role into reality
- Actor Jack Black turns "School of Rock" role into reality
- Clash between Bolivian protesters leaves 2 dead, dozens injured
- Croc Hunter's Daughter Makes TV Debut
- Ottawa beat Rangers in NHL goalfest
- Actor Jack Black turns "School of Rock" role into reality
- Actor Jack Black turns "School of Rock" role into reality
- Mover, Relative Charged in Picasso Theft
- Mexicans cope with rising prices for tortillas, the most basic of foods
- Indonesian police say they killed senior terrorist in raid on Sulawesi Island
- Stonewall Jackson, 74, sues Grand Ole Opry, claiming age discrimination
- Mover, Relative Charged in Picasso Theft
- Japan stocks rise in early trading, helped by stronger dollar, gains on Wall Street
- Japan stocks rise in early trading, helped by stronger dollar, gains on Wall Street
- Argentine arrest order for ex-President Isabel Peron revives scrutiny of 1970s violence
- Madonna: Malawian Orphans Need Rescue
- Donald surges to a 63 as Wie rallies for 78
- Climate bill sets stage for contentious debate in Congress
- Hyundai Motor union votes to go on strike over bonus dispute
- Hyundai Motor union votes to go on strike over bonus dispute
- Shanghai cancels plans to build massive Ferris wheel
- U.S. softens resolution on Myanmar ahead of expected Security Council vote
- Lawyer: Investigator in Hewlett-Packard spying probe to plead guilty
- Hyundai Motor union votes to go on strike over bonus dispute
- Hyundai Motor union votes to go on strike over bonus dispute
- Nissan eying developing low-budget car for emerging markets
- Madonna tells David Letterman more Malawian orphans should be rescued
- In Mexico, ruling party members linked to killing of state legislator
- Madonna: Malawian Orphans Need Rescue
- New Zealand stocks close marginally higher in thin trading
- Bombs, stock market crash, political infighting: Thailand faces a stormy year ahead
- Flooding, landslide kills 11 in northeastern Indonesia
- Northern Mexican state of Coahuila approves law recognizing gay unions
- Cathay Pacific Airways to spend US$1.2 billion a year until 2009 for fleet expansion
- Cathay Pacific Airways to spend US$1.2 billion a year until 2009 for fleet expansion
- Chinese Olympic gold-medalist likely to miss Melbourne World Championships
- Chinese Olympic gold-medalist likely to miss Melbourne World Championships
- Nearly half of Sundance short films to be sold through iTunes, streamed for free on Web
- AT&T set to launch rebranding campaign next week for Cingular switch to AT&T
- U.N. urges Southeast Asian leaders to boost efforts to combat HIV/AIDS
- U.N. urges Southeast Asian leaders to boost efforts to combat HIV/AIDS
- Government orders national inspection after suspected bird flu outbreak in southern Japan
- Indonesia challenging Australia in thermal coal exports
- Blake gets walkover into men's final
- AMD warns of 'substantially' lower Q4 operating profit
- Actor Jack Black turns "School of Rock" role into reality
- NYC Bloggers Fight for Restaurant Info
- Officials rule out bird flu in mass of avian deaths in Western Australia
- Roddick moves into final against Federer
- Roddick moves into final against Federer
- Shanghai orders 'Frog's Mistress' tea shop to change 'unethical' name
- Rights, media groups ask Bangladesh government to uphold press freedoms
- Blog wields enormous power in New York City restaurant world
- Indonesian woman dies from bird flu, bringing death toll to 59
- Indonesian woman dies from bird flu, bringing death toll to 59
- Public attitudes toward U.S. Congress improve _ slightly
- Deadly clashes highlight tensions between Morales, Bolivian state governors
- Bangladesh president quits as interim leader, declares state of emergency
- Bangladesh president quits as interim leader, declares state of emergency
- North Korea to stage 'mass games' propaganda performances in April, August
- Nepal's communist rebels pick members to join interim Parliament
- Confidence climbs to nearly one-year high as U.S. consumers greet new year
- Blake gets walkover into men's final
- Blake gets walkover into men's final
- Sharp will build new flat TV plant in Mexico, boost in production in Japan
- Sharp will build new flat TV plant in Mexico, boost in production in Japan
- Indonesian woman dies from bird flu, bringing death toll to 59
- Philippine police detain 3 men in rowdy protest near ASEAN summit venue
- Senators hold out Rangers 6-4
- Ottawa beat Rangers in NHL goalfest
- 2 tankers collide in southern Singapore, resulting in oil spill: government
- Nets rally to down Bulls
- Ottawa beat Rangers in NHL goalfest
- Organizers cancel men's World Cup super-combi.
- Australian stocks rise amid hopes of global economic growth
- Organizers cancel men's World Cup super-combi.
- Jarvik donates artificial heart to Smithsonian
- Croc Hunter's Daughter Makes TV Debut
- Congress tough on Rice, easier on Gates
- Peterson, Cooper win World Cup aerials
- Taiwan shares rise 1.9 percent, reversing 2-day decline
- Blake gets walkover into men's final
- Former Australian defense minister Sir James Killen dies
- Japan stocks rise, helped by stronger dollar, gains on Wall Street
- Samsung's quarterly profit falls 8 percent on lower prices for memory chips, flat panels
- Japan stocks rise, helped by stronger dollar, gains on Wall Street
- Bangladesh declares state of emergency _ and country is relieved
- Bangladesh declares state of emergency _ and country is relieved
- U.S. negotiator says at least 2 more rounds of talks needed to reach FTA with Malaysia
- With clock running out South Korea, U.S. to try again on free trade
- Chinese stocks fall in biggest single-day retreat in 6 months
- Sharp to build new flat TV plant in Mexico, boost in production at home
- China share prices fall in biggest single-day retreat in six months
- China share prices fall in biggest single-day retreat in six months
- U.S. bank sues music entrepreneur Pearlman
- China Olympic soccer team to train at Chelsea
- China Olympic soccer team to train at Chelsea
- Dollar rises above 120 yen to 13-month high on optimism about U.S. consumption
- Dollar rises above 120 yen to 13-month high on optimism about U.S. consumption
- India's industrial output rose 14.4 percent in Nov., relieving worries of slowdown
- India's industrial output rose 14.4 percent in Nov., relieving worries of slowdown
- Wie off to another rocky start
- Mel to Attend Mexican 'Apocalypto' Debut
- Mel to Attend Mexican 'Apocalypto' Debut
- Nevada Town Plans Statue to Honor Hughes
- Bangladesh declares state of emergency _ and country is relieved
- Nevada Town Plans Statue to Honor Hughes
- India's industrial output rose 14.4 percent in Nov., relieving worries of slowdown
- India's industrial output rose 14.4 percent in Nov., relieving worries of slowdown
- Hong Kong customs seize US$1.3 million in counterfeit goods, DVDs
- Japan stocks rise, helped by stronger dollar, gains on Wall Street
- Japan stocks rise, helped by stronger dollar, gains on Wall Street
- Ganguly back in India's one-day squad, Sehwag dropped
- Ganguly back in India's one-day squad, Sehwag dropped
- EMI ousts 2 top music executives, announces profit warning
- Reports: Japan detects country's first infections of frogs with deadly fungus
- Reports: Japan detects country's first infections of frogs with deadly fungus
- 'The Queen,' 'Casino Royale' lead nominations for British Academy Film Awards
- Grand champion Asashoryu stays one win off pace at New Year sumo
- Grand champion Asashoryu stays one win off pace at New Year sumo
- Dollar rises to 13-month high on optimism about U.S. consumption
- Dollar rises to 13-month high on optimism about U.S. consumption
- China shifts to a more positive role in Sudan's Darfur conflict, U.S. envoy says
- Philippines shares rise 1.8 percent, lifted by Wall Street and lower crude oil prices
- Sharp to build new flat TV plant in Mexico, boost output at home in bid to regain lead
- 'The Queen,' 'Casino Royale' lead nominations for British Academy Film Awards
- Indian director Meghna Gulzar says life not easy for children of famous parents
- Indian director Meghna Gulzar says life not easy for children of famous parents
- Airport operator Fraport reports increased passenger numbers for 2006
- Low-cost airline Tiger Airways to fly Singapore-Perth route
- SE Asian leaders call for regional charter, free trade zone
- Ganguly back in India's one-day squad, Sehwag dropped
- Ganguly back in India's one-day squad, Sehwag dropped
- Southeast Asian governments finalize accord to prevent abuse of millions of workers
- Bangladesh soldiers arrest opposition politician during state of emergency
- Bangladesh soldiers arrest opposition politician during state of emergency
- Former Massachusett's governor's record on gay rights, social issues in cross-hairs
- Germany's budget deficit drops to 1.9 percent of GDP for 2006
- Women's World Cup downhill postponed due to snowfall and wind
- 'The Queen,' 'Casino Royale' lead nominations for British Academy Film Awards
- Ganguly back in India's one-day squad, Sehwag dropped
- Government: China's 2006 economic growth estimated at 10.5 percent
- Government: China's 2006 economic growth estimated at 10.5 percent
- Germany's BMW says China sales up 51 percent amid luxury car boom
- Germany's BMW says China sales up 51 percent amid luxury car boom
- Nissan eying developing low-budget car for emerging markets
- Nominees for 2006 Orange British Academy Film Awards
- Hong Kong shares recover on China-related issues' rebound, Wall Street record
- Former Khmer Rouge No. 2 leader denies genocide under his rule
- Robredo, Ferrer to meet in Heineken Open final
- Robredo, Ferrer to meet in Heineken Open final
- Hong Kong producer Nansun Shi named to Berlin film festival jury
- Canon to take full control of joint venture for SED TVs
- Canon to take full control of joint venture for SED TVs
- Chinese stocks tumble in biggest single-day drop in 6 months
- Man Beats Intruder With Extinguisher
- An uphill climb to get Brussels commuters out of cars and onto bikes
- Missing Tubby Tabby Returned to Owner
- German Makes Amends for 1970 Shoplifting
- Burglary Suspect Picks Bad Hiding Place
- Reports: Russia-Belarus oil dispute negotiations resume
- Taiwan leader blames rival China for preventing his aircraft overflying Mexico
- Nigeria's next president almost sure to be Muslim
- Carphone Warehouse says third-quarter revenue rose 32 percent
- Singapore shares climb, led by banking and property stocks
- Avaya offers to buy communications software business for 74.3 million pounds
- Europeans take early lead at Royal Trophy
- Europeans take early lead at Royal Trophy
- South Africa loses two early wickets after dismissing Pakistan for 313
- Pakistan rejects U.S. spy chief's charge it harbors al-Qaida and Taliban leaders
- Spanish police awaits Interpol order to carry out arrest of former Argentine president
- Japan stocks rise, helped by stronger dollar, gains on Wall Street
- Japan stocks rise, helped by stronger dollar, gains on Wall Street
- EMI ousts 2 top music executives, announces profit warning
- Most Asian markets rise, but Chinese stocks mark biggest decline in 6 months
- Malaysian shares end week higher on foreign buying interest
- Bangladesh lifts curfew, state of emergency to stay
- Bangladesh lifts curfew, state of emergency to stay
- NATO says all people killed in southern Afghan airstrike were militants
- World champion Liu Xiang donates apartment to Special Olympics
- World champion Liu Xiang donates apartment to Special Olympics
- Clijsters wins women's final; Blake gets walkover into men's final
- Clijsters wins women's final; Blake gets walkover into men's final
- Japan detects country's first infections of frogs with deadly fungus
- U.S. dollar mixed, gold mixed in European trading
- Russian oil producer Lukoil says 3Q net profits rose 10 percent on high prices
- Indian shares rise helped by banks, technology stocks
- Weaker-than-expected revenue hits Carrefour shares
- Samsung sees challenge, opportunity in launch of Apple's iPhone
- Asif takes two early wickets on his return to test cricket after doping ban overturned
- Hearings set for Olympic biathlon champion Tikhonov in alleged murder plot
- Europeans take early lead at Royal Trophy
- Europeans take early lead at Royal Trophy
- Czech defender Mares returns to Sparta from St. Petersburg
- Top-seeded Russian wins Hobart tournament
- Top-seeded Russian wins Hobart tournament
- Lawyer says investigator in HP spying probe will plead guilty in exchange for testimony
- Sweden's Pergo gets takeover offer, valued at some euro300 million
- Italy's government holds first Cabinet meeting outside Rome, wraps up coalition retreat
- China: Teahouse Is Threat to Morality
- iTunes to Sell Short Films From Sundance
- Hyundai Motor blasts union for voting to go on strike next week over bonus dispute
- Euro reverses slide against the dollar, rising to US$1.2906
- Slovak inflation in December drops to 4.2 percent
- Canon to take full control of joint venture for flat panel displays
- Indian army helicopters drop soldiers in mountainous northeast for rebel hunt
- U.S. town plans statue, museum to mark Howard Hughes' secret wedding 50 years ago
- Balfour Beatty says it expects full-year earnings to meet forecasts
- Mel Gibson to Attend Premiere in Mexico
- Greece's Marfin makes estimated euro6.2 billion public offer for Bank of Cyprus
- Indonesian shares fall on selling in Gas Negara
- Doctors strike paralyzes Zimbabwe state hospitals
- Indonesian shares fall on selling in Gas Negara
- Mel Gibson to attend Mexican premiere of `Apocalypto,' his film about ancient Mayans
- Skanska says it won 64 million pound construction contract in London
- Nowotny leaves Croatian Dinamo Zagreb after only six months
- Former IOC vice president Keba Mbaye dies at 82
- Beckham set to invade America
- Slovenians making nearly all cash payments in euro as tolar is phased out
- Ethiopa's Askale sets Dubai Marathon record
- Mel Gibson to Attend Premiere in Mexico
- Unilever appoints Swedish outsider "Mack the Knife" as chairman
- Bulgarian hammer thrower gets two-year doping ban
- EU says counterfeiting a minor problem in nations using the euro
- Japan orders national inspection after possible bird flu outbreak in south
- The Beckhams: Just another British export, or Hollywood's next big thing?
- Thai shares rise on buying in blue chips
- Lawyer arrested for kissing judicial employee
- Sampdoria's Padelli moves to Liverpool on loan
- Belfast politicians unite at funeral of Protestant bomber-turned-peacemaker
- Two-time Olympic luge champion Sylke Otto ends career
- Nestle begins talks with Phosphagenics on use of one of its products
- Swedish truck maker Scania in deal to buy Portuguese distributor
- Mel Gibson to Attend Premiere in Mexico
- UK competition watchdog reviews BSkyB purchase of ITV stake
- Widow Says Irwin Death Tape Destroyed
- Brazil's 2006 inflation lowest since 1998
- Oil prices rebound above US$52 a barrel after steep fall overnight
- Asif takes three wickets on his return to test cricket after doping ban overturned
- David Beckham Set to Invade America
- Nowotny leaves Croatian Dinamo Zagreb after only six months
- Controlling shareholders raise offer to take cable operator Cablevision private
- Retail sales rise in December at fastest rate in 5 months
- Malawi opposition leaders' arrested over recorded presidential conversation
- Former IOC vice president Keba Mbaye dies at 82
- Croc Hunter's Daughter Makes TV Debut
- Controlling shareholders raise offer to take cable operator Cablevision private
- Muslim Brotherhood plays-down Egyptian president's warning against political Islam
- London's FTSE-100 index down 14.37 points at 6,215.7 at midday
- Recap of New Episode of `Grey's Anatomy'
- Bangladesh president appoints head of a new caretaker government
- U.N. telecom agency not seeking to control future of Internet, says new head
- Toyota wants breakthrough win as it unveils new F1 car
- Former parliament speaker splits from Kosovo's main political party, creates his own
- Hillary Clinton, Evan Bayh and Rep. McHugh head to Iraq
- Czech busmaker Iveco says it had record sales in 2006
- Hillary Clinton, two other U.S. lawmakers head to Iraq, to meet top Iraqi officials
- Davids negotiating to join MLS club FC Dallas
- Brazil's Luisao in court on drunk driving charge
- Deadly clashes highlight tensions between Morales, Bolivian state governors
- Lawyer Arrested for Kissing Employee
- Turkcell says customer numbers rose 14 percent in 2006
- Rupert Stadler named full-time CEO for Audi, replacing Martin Winterkorn
- Abortion doctor: More crusaders needed in fight for women's rights
- Ethiopia's Askale sets Dubai Marathon record
- Alaska charges processor with letting 400 tons of salmon rot; 'economic catastrophe'
- Inventories rise in November at best pace since August
- Military coups would be rejected in proposed ASEAN charter, officials say
- Pilots' union recommends British Airways' pension plan changes
- Shares of business software maker SAP drop nearly 8 percent in Frankfurt trading
- Ukrainian parliament overrides presidential veto of law to strengthen premier's powers
- Doping investigation dropped against Schumann, two others
- Doping investigation dropped against Schumann, two others
- Retail sales rise at fastest rate in 5 months while inventories post solid gain
- Bangladesh president appoints new head of caretaker government
- Russia-Belarus oil dispute negotiations resume
- Sampdoria signs American striker to youth squad
- Bush's Iraq plan draws confrontational opposition from Democrats, some Republicans
- Blatter hints that Platini's his favorite for UEFA election
- `The Queen' & Bond Get British Film Nods
- Argentine arrest order for ex-President Isabel Peron revives scrutiny of 1970s violence
- Report says federal probe underway of stock options grant to Apple Inc. boss Steve Jobs
- Italian Cup: Sampdoria's Olivera suspended for five games
- Kosovo's prime minister urges ethnic Albanians in southern Serbia to participate in elections
- Russia releases Japanese fishing boat after it pays fine; 1 other still held
- China defender Sun Xiang on loan at PSV
- Iraqi Presents Long-Shot Oscar Entry
- English Soccer Capsules
- German health reform back on track with proposal to ensure universal coverage
- Olympic champion Kiriasis posts her first bobsled win of season
- 16,000 trees planted to commemorate death of autocratic Turkmen ruler
- Style Secrets Save Red-Carpet Beauties
- Larsson aims to follow up FA Cup strike with another goal against Villa
- Dolan family makes 'final' offer to take New York-area Cablevision private at $30 per share
- Wenger says Beckham alone can't lift soccer in U.S.
- Nigeria reports 1 more state infected with H5N1 bird flu amid new outbreak
- Eight men on trial for alleged match fixing in Germany
- Abortion doctor: More crusaders needed in fight for women's rights
- Malaysia blanks Philippines 4-0, Thailand ties Myanmar 1-1
- Malaysia blanks Philippines 4-0, Thailand ties Myanmar 1-1
- FA charges Newcastle midfielder Emre with racist abuse
- The secret to red carpet perfection? Tape, tans and girdles, among other things
- Nigeria reports 1 more state infected with bird flu amid fresh outbreak
- Asif takes four wickets on his return to test cricket after doping ban overturned
- Spock, aka Leonard Nimoy of `Star Trek,' beams to retirement party for Wright State president
- McCain defends Bush plan as president calls leaders of Egypt and Jordan
- Chinese New Year cultural delegation to present colorful images of Taiwan
- Eagles soar into game with Lurie
- Serie A leaders seek record win against Torino
- Federer opens defense against Germany's Phau
- Vintage Moya upstages youngsters in Sydney
- Donald takes one-shot lead in Sony Open
- Sidelines
- Injuries, losses keep piling up for lusterless Stars
- Panthers fall prey to North Carolina
- It's time for the Giants to tell Bonds to leave
- Gunners line Blackburn up in their sights
- Bulls collapse, handing win to Nets
- U.S. dollar trades at 13-month high, topping 120 yen
- Chipmakers lead the way to biggest surge in months
- China stocks tumble on blue chip sales
- Dow Jones leaps ahead to another record close
- Brewer of Tiger plans US$11m Vietnam factory
- Court rules State Farm must pay couple US$2.7 million for Katrina
- Advantech plans growth, builds new China plant
- Starbucks loses trademark claim against South Korean coffee firm
- Firm sees trouble ahead for telecoms
- EMI says Levy, Munn to leave after sales slump
- Fashions of 2006 -the good, bad and unforgettable
- Oscar fashion show to highlight signature gowns
- online store caters to men small in stature
- Ban Ki-moon puts on Kofi Annan's crown
- Reconciliation is easier said than done
- Bombings seen to signal daunting year for Thailand
- India police use 'truth serum' as media hounds bay for blood
- Doubts surface over effectiveness of Bush's plan
- In Brief
- Indonesia plane search narrows after debris is found
- Malaysia says grenade attack on Thai border an isolated incident
- NATO kills Taliban and civilians, Afghan police say
- Guilty verdict upheld for blind activist
- Japan awaits bird flu tests; Indonesia woman dies
- In Brief
- Group urges EU to lead fighting repression
- German coalition clinches agreement for health plan reform, minister says
- New Orleans residents march against city's recent crime wave
- U.S. House supports stem cell research
- Rocket fired at U.S. embassy in Athens
- Deadly clashes highlight tensions in Bolivia
- In Brief
- MAC solicits PRC help to nab fugitves
- Chinese airline says will operate holiday flights to Taiwan
- Teenage boy dies in stunt gone wrong
- DOH advises a change to labeling of Panadol
- Kaohsiung court rejects request for recount
- High-speed rail head considers delaying full service schedule
- Legislature postpones decision on disclosure of debtor names
- Wu's condition takes center stage on day four of trial
- Taiwan, Managua ink MOU vowing future cooperation
- Bangladesh president appoints new caretaker government head
- Arrest warrants issued for founder and his wife
- FSC head resigns over snowballing Rebar scandal
- ASEAN leaders agree on charter, free trade zone
- Somali warlords to join army, official says
- Chen denied right to Mexican airspace
- Small tsunami after Japanese earthquake
- Tsunami warnings issued in Japan after 8.3 magnitude earthquake
- Chen returns to Taiwan
- Premier said to be replaced over financial storm
- Tsunami warnings downgraded in Japan
- Ford chief executive says automaker's restructuring program ahead of schedule
- Landis summoned for hearing before French anti-doping agency
- Bank of Cyprus rejects Marfin Popular takeover bid
- Italian scientists reconstruct Dante's face _ and show his softer side
- BP chief executive to retire at the end of July
- Italy's government aims at investing euro100 billion in poor south until 2013
- Wolfsburg signs former Bundesliga star Marcelinho
- Judge rejects request for Rumsfeld testimony in trial over war protest at US congressman's office
- Wolfsburg signs former Bundesliga star Marcelinho
- BP chief executive to retire at the end of July
- Spock, aka Leonard Nimoy of `Star Trek,' beams to retirement party for Wright State president
- Takeover bid for Portugal Telecom clears final regulatory obstacle
- French record companies sue Russian music download sites
- Interior minister: Islamic extremists had names of foreign envoys, blueprints of embassies
- Euro rebounds against U.S. dollar
- American Airlines to stop selling some tickets on Expedia
- Fabris sets European outdoor record
- Deloitte Italian unit settles with Parmalat for US$149 million (euro115.6 million)
- Officials say California lettuce a possible source of E. coli in Taco John's outbreak
- Sochi unveils its 2014 Olympic bid plan
- FA charges Newcastle midfielder Emre with racist abuse
- Theater Owner Agrees to Show `Stomp'
- U.S. stocks turn higher as investors weigh profit warnings, retail sales data
- BP chief executive to retire at the end of July, earlier than expected
- Illinois theater owner reverses decision, will show movie set in black college
- Judge approves plan by investor group to buy stake in Delphi worth up to $3.4 billion
- Interior minister: Islamic extremists had names of foreign envoys, blueprints of embassies
- No changes for Miller despite losing ski
- Judge approves plan by investor group to buy stake in Delphi worth up to $3.4 billion
- McCain defends Bush plan as president calls leaders of Egypt and Jordan
- Iraqi Presents Long-Shot Oscar Entry
- Belfast politicians unite at funeral of Protestant bomber-turned-peacemaker
- ConocoPhillips to repurchase up to $1 billion in stock, including about $750 million in 1Q
- European stocks end higher
- U.S. video-game sales up 19 percent to a record $12.5B in 2006, according to group
- Iraqi Director Gives Voice to His Nation
- Leaders gather in Spain for 15th anniversary of end of El Salvador civil war
- Chilean court blocks free distribution of morning-after pill
- U.S. Forest Service chief to retire, leaving contentious record of stewardship
- Officials say California lettuce a possible source of E. coli in Taco John's outbreak
- Deloitte Italian unit settles with Parmalat for US$149 million (euro115.6 million)
- Necropsy performed after whale shark death in US aquarium
- Iraqi director gives voice to a nation's shattered dreams in long-shot Oscar entry
- Tribute to Toscanini on 50th Anniversary
- New York to pay tribute to adopted son Arturo Toscanini 50 years after his death
- Correction: World Best Sellers-Books
- Moroccan, Belgian sentenced to prison on terrorism charges
- Kitzbuehel organizers to bring in snow to save Hahnenkamm races
- Judge approves plan by investor group to buy stake in Delphi worth up to $3.4 billion
- Songwriter's Heirs Sue Evangelist Aunt
- Bangladesh president appoints new head of caretaker government
- Necropsy performed after whale shark death in US aquarium
- 9 South Korean pipeline workers freed by hostage takers in Nigeria
- Croc Hunter's Daughter Makes TV Debut
- 1 policeman killed, 1 wounded in ambush by suspected rebels in Peru jungle
- Animal-rights groups target department store Penney over canine fur from China
- Volkswagen's Giniel de Villiers wins seventh stage of Dakar Rally
- Deficit for current budget year falls to lowest level in 4 years
- Beckham set to raise soccer's image in America
- U.S. Forest Service chief to retire, leaving contentious record of stewardship
- U.S.-based press freedom group alarmed by moves against Venezuelan TV station
- U.S. automakers say they can learn from Apple renaissance
- 84-inning baseball game sets Guinness record
- Archival Sleuth Digs for Andrew Jackson
- Iraqi Director Gives Voice to His Nation
- Widow Says Irwin Death Tape Destroyed
- New NBC Network a Haunt for Fright Fans
- Venezuela calls Negroponte 'delinquent' for criticism of democracy under Chavez
- Protesters gather outside National Ballet after dancer's political misstep
- Schwarzenegger's ambitious health plan has risk and many critics
- NBC Universal launching Chiller, a new network haunt for fright fans
- NBC Universal launching Chiller, a new network haunt for fright fans
- Archival Sleuth Digs for Andrew Jackson
- Matisse Show Looks at Artistic Process
- U.S. softens resolution on Myanmar ahead of expected Security Council vote
- Ford chief executive says automaker's restructuring program ahead of schedule
- Italian producer Carlo Ponti buried in private ceremony
- 2 Preteens Perform With Tenacious D
- Webber's departure caps turbulent 2 months for 76ers
- Former IOC vice president Keba Mbaye dies at 82
- Getting to know Andrew Jackson through archival digging
- Pro-military, anti-Iraq war lawmaker says time has come to close Guantanamo Bay prison
- Matisse exhibit of sculptures, paintings, sketches and cutouts looks at artistic process
- Selanne posts 19th NHL hat trick in Ducks win
- Spanish police arrest ex-Argentine President Isabel Peron
- Bravo Will Make Paula Abdul Docu-Series
- U.S. trade chief plays down speculation of Doha breakthrough
- Bravo network says it will make `Hey Paula,' a docu-series about Paula Abdul's life
- Reports: Russia cuts duty on oil exports to Belarus to US$53 per ton _ down from US$180
- U.S. softens resolution on Myanmar ahead of expected U.N. Security Council vote
- Sarkozy marks milestone in lifelong drive to become president of France
- Italian producer Carlo Ponti buried in private ceremony
- Argentine ex-President Isabel Peron arrested in Madrid
- U.S. House approves negotiations with drug suppliers over prices for major health program
- Fashion Designers Issue Model Guidelines
- Federal deficit falls to lowest level in 4 years
- Austrians split on new government's plan to let 16-year-olds vote
- Companies still might eke out double-digit gains, despite what naysayers claim
- After delay, 'Warcraft' video game gets highly anticipated expansion
- Landis summoned for hearing before French anti-doping agency
- Five newcomers in Windies World Cup squad
- Placido Domingo _ on the Big Screen
- Argentine ex-President Isabel Peron arrested in Madrid
- Placido Domingo _ on the Big Screen
- U.S. House approves negotiations with drug suppliers over prices for major health program
- Wall Street closes higher as investors weigh profit warnings, retail sales data
- Placido Domingo stars in simulcast live Met production at movie theaters Saturday
- Officials: Mountain Lion Likely a Cat
- Game makers protest decision to pull Columbine video game
- Dog Shot Defending Owner From Muggers
- Woman Finds 37 Christmas Trees Near Pool
- Dollar rally loses steam
- Dog Shot Defending Owner From Mugger
- Copper falls on profit-taking; gold, silver, platinum up
- Former US President Ford called Carter a `disaster'
- Lloyd's chairman urges rethink of policy for climate change
- Judge: 20-Year-Old Has to Pay for Piracy
- AMD warns of 'substantially' lower Q4 operating profit, shares fall more than 9.5 percent
- Bush signs into law bill to ban use of deception to obtain phone records
- Emrit to debut for Windies in India
- China and Russia cast rare double veto of U.S. resolution criticizing Myanmar's military government
- Ousted Nevada Beauty Queen Cashes In
- Canada unveils $432 million border security initiative
- NBA gives Minnesota's Griffin 5-game suspension
- Woman Unknowingly Becomes Getaway Driver
- FBI checks Los Angeles adult film studios for child actors
- Woman Finds 37 Christmas Trees Near Pool
- Turkmenistan opposition leader urges U.S. to demand fair election to replace dictator
- Dolan family makes final $8.9 billion offer to take Cablevision private at $30 per share
- Brazil's president to expand benefits tied to school attendance
- Bush signs legislation tightening sanctions against Belarus
- Wal-Mart picks new ad agencies to take over half-billion-dollar account
- Bravo Will Make Paula Abdul Docu-Series
- Investigator in Hewlett-Packard spy probe pleads guilty
- Cheruiyot, Prokopcuka entered in Boston
- Tribune bid deadline nears with Wall Street expectations low
- Ford chief executive says automaker's restructuring program ahead of schedule
- Pitkanen ends goal drought
- Spanish court orders conditional release of ex-Argentine President Isabel Peron
- U.S. video-game sales up 19 percent to a record $12.5B in 2006, according to group
- Singer Toni Braxton claims manager cheated her of millions
- Shares of Greek companies trade up after Athens rocket attack renews fears of terrorism
- Argentine ex-President Isabel Peron arrested in Madrid
- Japan's premier holds working dinner with French president
- Animal-rights groups target department store Penney over canine fur from China
- Unilever appoints Swedish outsider "Mack the Knife" as chairman
- Avaya offers to buy communications software business for 74.3 million pounds
- EMI flounders in digital storm, 2 top music executives go overboard
- Argentine ex-President Isabel Peron arrested in Madrid
- California world's sixth-largest economy? Not anymore
- U.S.-based press freedom group alarmed by moves against Venezuelan TV station
- Longtime Black Station Shut in Philly
- Campbell takes early lead in Hawaii
- Mexicans cope with rising prices for tortillas, the most basic of foods
- Riley has hip replacement surgery
- Obama, Clinton show fresh signs of running in 2008
- Game makers protest decision to pull Columbine video game
- Beckham the new $250 million man? There's no guarantee
- China's political taboos feed market for unofficial books on scandal
- Southeast Asian leaders call for regional charter, free trade zone
- Bangladesh president appoints new head of caretaker government
- Scientology opens new center in German capital
- Feds probing stock options grant to Jobs, even though Apple cleared him
- Greek government blames domestic terrorists for U.S. embassy attack
- Greece hunts new generation of militants after US embassy attack
- Argentine ex-President Isabel Peron detained in Madrid as part of death squad probe
- Italian scientists reconstruct Dante's face _ and show his softer side
- Fraud trial of press baron Conrad Black postponed one week
- Bush administration officials: No plan to strike Iran
- 9 South Korean pipeline workers freed by hostage takers in Nigeria
- Bush supporters try bolstering support for war plan
- Toni Braxton Sues Her Former Manager
- In a changing world, GE spreads globally
- Toni Braxton Sues Her Former Manager
- Beckham insists he's focused on Carson, not Hollywood
- Placido Domingo _ on the Big Screen
- Bolivian protests calm, but vigil for governor's resignation continues
- China and Russia cast rare double veto of U.S. resolution criticizing Myanmar's military government
- Southeast Asian leaders open summit with trade, terrorism high on agenda
- Bush administration officials: No plan to strike Iran
- Man Arrested for Stealing Women's Undies
- Bolivian protests calm, but vigil for governor's resignation continues
- Wynn Vs. Insurers Over Punctured Picasso
- Bishop criticizes measure to recognize gay unions in Mexican border state
- Columbine Game Pulled From Festival
- Schwarzenegger supports Bush's plan to send more troops to Iraq
- Caribbean officials criticize EU for not disbursing sugar aid
- Disney paid Iger $22 million, excluding stock option grants, in 2006
- Former Nicaraguan president Aleman interested in alliance with Ortega
- Wynn Vs. Insurers Over Punctured Picasso
- 2 Indonesian women die from bird flu, bringing death toll to 61
- Nicklaus, Palmer back again at Champions Skins Game
- Pharmacy sues Jackson over $101,900 prescription drug bill
- Reports: Japan's central bank set to tighten monetary policy next week
- Reports: Japan's central bank set to tighten monetary policy next week
- Canada unveils $432 million border security initiative
- Pharmacy Sues Michael Jackson Over Bill
- Pharmacy Sues Michael Jackson Over Bill
- Bolivian president seeks recall bill to ease political unrest
- Woman Finds 37 Christmas Trees Near Pool
- Military join in rescue operation after landslides kill 15, displace over 9,000
- Spokeswoman: Jackson has 'amicably resolved' lawsuit by pharmacy over prescription drug bill
- Spokeswoman: Jackson Resolved Bill Suit
- See-through native Philippine shirt provides relief to Asian leaders amid tropical heat
- Delta Air Lines pushes ahead with standalone reorganization
- NKorea wants nuke talks after financial talks with Washington, second test up to U.S.
- NKorea wants nuke talks after financial talks with Washington, second test up to U.S.
- Man Looks to Set Stationary Bike Record
- Youngest teen in 50 years makes cut on the PGA Tour _ but not Wie
- Ky. Man Gets Probation for Fish Scheme
- Peterson wins again in aerials
- Nowitzki drops 43 on Indiana in Dallas win
- Devils rally late to top Atlanta
- Sri Lanka military joins rescue operation after landslides kill 17, displace over 9,000
- Youngest teen in 50 years makes cut on the PGA Tour _ but not Wie
- Va. Court OKs Suit Against John Grisham
- Bush administration officials: No plan to strike Iran
- Charles, Camilla Headed to NYC, Philly
- NKorea wants nuke talks after financial talks with Washington, second test up to U.S.
- 16 Asian nations to adopt accord on boosting energy security
- Federal prosecutors probing stock options grant to Jobs, even though Apple cleared Jobs, executives
- Bush administration officials: No plan to strike Iran
- Charles, Camilla Headed to NYC, Philly
- NKorea wants nuke talks after financial talks with Washington, second test up to U.S.
- NKorea wants nuke talks after financial talks with Washington, second test up to U.S.
- NKorea wants nuke talks after financial talks with Washington, second test up to U.S.
- Bush supporters try bolstering support for war plan
- Youngest teen in 50 years makes cut on the PGA Tour _ but not Wie
- James Brown's Family Plans Museum in SC
- Ferrer upsets Robredo to win Heineken Open
- Ferrer upsets Robredo to win Heineken Open
- Baghdatis back in happy hunting ground
- James Brown's family plans to turn home into museum for the late soul singer
- James Brown's Family Plans Museum in SC
- Malaysia: Explosions along Thai border an accident, not attack on soldiers
- Devils rally late to top Atlanta
- Cheney's conservative colleagues have left, but he is still close to Bush
- Southeast Asian leaders meet; regional charter, free trade zone top agenda
- Ferrer upsets Robredo to win Heineken Open
- 2 Indonesian women die from bird flu, bringing death toll to 61
- Hewitt hurting heading into home Grand Slam
- SKorean president arrives for regional summit, NKorea on agenda
- Nowitzki drops 43 on Indiana in Dallas win
- North Korea wants nuke talks after US sanctions talks; second test up to Washington
- Australian Open Draw
- 'Little Miss Sunshine,' 'Dreamgirls' Critics' Awards
- With no seeded Americans, Australian Open women's draw looks wide open
- Sri Lanka military joins rescue operation after landslides kill 17, displace over 9,000
- Roddick beats Federer to retain Kooyong title
- Court orders Chinese TV company to pay man over broadcast of mobile phone number
- Court orders Chinese TV company to pay man over broadcast of mobile phone number
- `Sunshine' Wins Big at Critics' Awards
- 'Sunshine' Wins Big at Critics' Awards
- Indian government demands TV channels apologize to nation after airing Gandhi spoof
- Nowitzki drops 43 on Indiana in Dallas win
- Bangladesh president appoints new head of caretaker government
- Bangladesh president appoints new head of caretaker government
- Australian Open Show Court Schedule
- India's foreign minister set for talks with Pakistan leaders
- Abbas envoys holding secret talks with supreme Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal: official
- Abbas envoys holding secret talks with supreme Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal: officials
- Hundreds of Filipino activists take to streets in protest of ASEAN summit
- Japan confirms H5N1 bird flu strain in latest chicken deaths in southern Japan
- Americans dominate at Nagano
- Southeast Asian leaders sign landmark pact to fight terrorism
- Southeast Asian leaders sign landmark pact to fight terrorism
- France, East Timor sign nonaggression pact with ASEAN
- Beckham insists he's focused on Carson, not Hollywood
- Japan confirms H5N1 bird flu strain in latest chicken deaths in southern Japan
- Japan confirms H5N1 bird flu strain in latest chicken deaths in southern Japan
- A teenager _ not Wie _ makes the weekend at Waialae
- Thousands of Sri Lankans trek to safety for evacuation after landslides kill 17
- Bopara to replace Pietersen, pushes for World Cup spot
- Tsunami warnings issued for Japan's northeastern coast following magnitude 8.3 quake
- India's foreign minister arrives in Islamabad for talks with Pakistan leaders
- Japan confirms H5 bird flu strain in latest chicken deaths in southern Japan
- Japan confirms H5 bird flu strain in latest chicken deaths in southern Japan
- Indian army: Kashmir gunbattle kills 2 suspected militants, civilian
- Woman Finds 37 Christmas Trees Near Pool
- Tsunami warnings partially lifted on Japan's north coast
- U.S. Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton leads bipartisan delegation to Iraq
- 'Sunshine' Wins Big at Critics' Awards
- Beckham insists he's focused on soccer, not Hollywood
- India's foreign minister in rival Pakistan for talks with leaders
- Latest south Thailand violence kills policeman, off-duty firefighter
- Canada unveils $432 million border security initiative
- Wengen organizers opt to replace slalom with super-combi
- Top American diplomat: U.S. won't pull the plug on Iraq
- Chinese central bank researchers say foreign reserves top US$1 trillion
- Chinese central bank researchers say foreign reserves top US$1 trillion
- Prince hits 138 to take South Africa to 356-5 in first test against Pakistan
- Blake repeats as Sydney International champion
- Blake repeats as Sydney International champion
- Japanese premier warns European partners against lifting arms embargo on China
- Thousands of Sri Lankans trek to safety for evacuation after landslides kill 17
- Blake repeats as Sydney International champion
- Blake repeats as Sydney International champion
- Goetschl wins World Cup downhill
- 70 people hospitalized near Pakistani capital after being bitten by rabid dogs
- Woman Finds 37 Christmas Trees Near Pool
- Woman Unknowingly Becomes Getaway Driver
- Europe extends lead on Asia
- Europe extends lead on Asia
- Man Gets $256 for Nuisance Text Messages
- Man Looks to Set Stationary Bike Record
- Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki shares a 'common vision' with U.S. President George W. Bush, spokesman says
- Japan confirms H5 bird flu strain in latest chicken deaths in southern Japan
- 'Sunshine' Wins Big at Critics' Awards
- Goetschl wins World Cup downhill
- 'Sunshine' Wins Big at Critics' Awards
- Deal clears way for local elections in Albania
- Indian foreign minister meets with Musharraf; discusses Kashmir, other issues
- Sinn Fein leaders debate date for party vote on accepting Northern Ireland police
- Goetschl wins World Cup downhill
- John Grisham Faces Real Court Room Drama
- Bangladesh president appoints new head of caretaker government
- Bangladesh president appoints new head of caretaker government
- Japanese premier warns European partners against lifting arms embargo on China
- Hunt for lost Leonardo Da Vinci painting to resume in Florence
- South Africa all out for 417, leads Pakistan by 104 runs in first test
- Goetschl wins World Cup downhill
- Teen who loves Middle Ages fights for yearbook photo featuring armor, sword
- Miller crashes across finish to post second downhill win of the season
- Capello says Beckham won't play for Real Madrid again
- Indonesia defeats Laos 3-1; Singapore, Vietnam 0-0 draw
- Indonesia defeats Laos 3-1; Singapore, Vietnam 0-0 draw
- Indonesia defeats Laos 3-1; Singapore, Vietnam 0-0 draw
- Indonesia defeats Laos 3-1; Singapore, Vietnam 0-0 draw
- Cannavaro not worthy of winning Golden Ball, says Domenech
- Miller crashes across finish to post second downhill win of the season
- Capello says Beckham won't play for Real Madrid again
- House members disagree on ethics of trip to South Korea
- Beckham insists he's focused on Galaxy, not Hollywood
- Scientology opens new center in German capital
- Coach says Beckham won't play for Real Madrid again
- Tamakasuga keeps sole lead with perfect record, Asashoryu one win behind at New Year sumo
- Tamakasuga keeps sole lead with perfect record, Asashoryu one win behind at New Year sumo
- Tamakasuga keeps sole lead with perfect record, Asashoryu one win behind at New Year sumo
- U.S. Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton expresses doubt Iraqis will follow through with promises during visit to Iraq
- Crouch scores twice as Liverpool bounces back with 3-0 win at Watford
- Angolan president Dos Santos says government committed to elections in 2008 and 2009
- Sinn Fein leaders debate date for party vote on accepting Northern Ireland police
- Moeller wins luge World Cup in pouring rain
- Thousands of Sri Lankans trek to safety after landslides kill 17
- Australian Open Show Court Schedule
- Iran's Ahmadinejad arrives in Venezuela at head of Latin America tour
- Australian Open Seedings
- Kurdish general says his brigade training intensively for Baghdad operation
- Reports: Court orders Luisao to do community service for drunk driving
- Depp to Make Film About Poisoned Ex-Spy
- Conservatives, reformers increasingly challenge Ahmadinejad's nuclear diplomacy tactics
- Significant progress made in secret coalition talks between Hamas, Abbas envoys: officials
- Street rallies in Spain against Basque bombing show political divisions
- Kurdish general says his brigade training intensively for Baghdad operation
- Miller crashes across finish to post second downhill win of the season
- Bjorndalen wins 70th career biathlon World Cup event
- Coach says Beckham won't play again for Real Madrid
- Appointment of Judicial Yuan chief to receive heavy attention
- Mandarin, Taiwanese speech competition
- OFW Family Club-Taiwan Chapter raises more than NT$50,000 for charity
- Tough boss has a heart of gold, says Pinay
- In Brief
- Slum, ASEAN venue in sharp contrast
- Malaysia mangles Philippines in Asean opening soccer match
- ASEAN leaders model pineapple shirts
- Six killed, 27 injured in Philippines blasts
- Pino Text Club
- Jesus is the fountain of life
- Migrant creates paths to healing
- LONDON:Attempting to tour this city on a budget works best in the winter
- Mexico's poor hit by rising prices for humble tortilla as international demand for corn soars
- Somali refugees in Kenya downbeat about return to homeland they left behind
- U.S. moves to confront Iran and Syria within Iraq
- Why Bush's Iraq war plan can work
- U.S. State Department sanctions may end up backfiring on America
- The new 'if' in Iraq depends on the people
- Apple Inc.'s future
without Steve Jobs
- In Brief
- Awami League calls off strikes in Bangladesh
- Canada unveils US$432 million security initiative
- India's Assam rebels threaten to launch attacks on politicians
- ANC marks 95th anniversary, contemplates future
- Rice starts Middle East tour, first stop Israel
- Sixteen Asian nations to adopt accord on boosting energy security
- ASEAN leaders sign historic pact to fight terror
- In Brief
- Parties to decide on prosecutor post
- North Taiwan has highest number of children born of foreign parents
- Number of kids from mixed marriages rising
- Caregiver donates savings to charity
- Rebar Group headquarters searched for a second time
- China and Russia veto U.S. draft resolution on Myanmar regime
- Somalian parliament declares state of emergency
- Japan quake sparks tsunami warning
- Chen dives into matters surrounding Rebar crisis
- Devils rally late to top Atlanta
- A teenager - not Wie - makes the cut in Hawaii
- Trescothick off World Cup team
- Allen's 54 points quiet the Jazz
- Beckham sees move as big opportunity
- Roddick gets boost before major event
- Welfare law change to benefit elderly in nursing homes
- In Brief
- Ivanka Trump in her father's world
- Events
- Theater
- Concerts
- Museums
- Galleries
- DPP chair denies report claiming he agreed to serve as new premier
- Chen on way to Turin to state Universiade case
- Europe widens lead over Asia
- Four suspended after SBL brawl
- Little Sisters of Poor Root for Saints
- U.S. choices dwindle if Iraq war plan fails
- Azerbaijani prosecutors postpone trial of journalists who penned controversial Islam article
- Hunt for Da Vinci Painting Will Resume
- Miller crashes across finish to post second downhill win of the season
- Coach says Beckham won't play again for Real Madrid
- Rangers beat Dundee United 5-0; captain Ferguson scores in winning start for Smith
- PSG fans jeer team at Parc des Princes following another home defeat
- Mantova hands Juventus its first league defeat of season
- Merkel firm on independence for Europe's central bank amid French challenges
- Mantova hands Juventus its first league defeat of season
- Coach says Beckham won't play again for Real Madrid
- Ramsey Lewis, Toshiko Akiyoshi join "in crowd" of NEA Jazz Masters
- Depp to Make Film About Poisoned Ex-Spy
- U.S. education standards under review as lawmakers prepare to take up No Child Left Behind law
- Jacobsen wins his third World Cup skiing event
- Depp to Make Film About Poisoned Ex-Spy
- Mourinho says Cech could return in goal against Liverpool next week
- Tens of thousands rally in Spain against Basque bombing
- Ramsey Lewis, Toshiko Akiyoshi join "in crowd" of NEA Jazz Masters
- Kurd general says his brigade training intensively for urban combat in Baghdad
- The Poetry of Richard Wilbur
- 'Idol' Plots Viewer Song-Writing Contest
- Mantova hands Juventus its first league defeat of season
- Venezuela's Chavez to allow companies minority stakes in nationalized oil projects
- Pakistan reaches 103-2 to trail South Africa by one run in first test
- Premier League Scorers
- Man United, Chelsea both win as United stays six points clear
- English Soccer Summaries
- South Dakota lawmakers on forced diet because Capitol basement cafe shut down
- `American Idol' Singing New Tune
- Warhol's Long Island Estate Sells
- Breslin, Mirren Shine at AFI Awards
- Andy Warhol's Long Island estate sells, but not in 15 minutes
- English Soccer Capsules
- Injuries abound at slick, exhausting Lauberhorn downhill
- Rangers beat Dundee United 5-0; captain Ferguson scores in winning start for Smith
- Abigail Breslin and Helen Mirren among the honorees at annual AFI Awards
- New York City property values climbed 19 percent in 2006
- Deal clears way for local elections in Albania
- Serie A Summaries
- Soca Warriors must recover from opening setback
- "Xena" actress Lucy Lawless to take stab at singing with Hollywood performance
- Democrats pledge to extend federal minimum wage to all U.S territories
- Sinn Fein sets date for crucial vote on backing Northern Ireland police
- Land mine kills 6 soldiers in eastern Colombia
- Dutch trounce Spain 3-1 in opener of women's Champions Trophy
- Brodeur back for ninth NHL All-Star game
- Polish bishop denies concealing communist-era involvement from Pope Benedict XVI
- U.S. auto show visitors admire innovation, shop for cars
- PSG fans jeer team at Parc des Princes following another home defeat
- Pentagon disavows official's comments about law firms representing suspected terrorists
- Rice says single women can understand ramifications of war
- Fukufuji becomes first Japanese player in NHL
- Saxophonist Michael Brecker dies at age 57
- Rice says single women can understand ramifications of war
- Depp to Make Film About Poisoned Ex-Spy
- Saxophonist Michael Brecker dies at age 57
- Inter beats Torino 3-1 for Serie A record 12th consecutive win
- Kylie Minogue cuts short comeback tour performance due to flu, publicist says
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Rice says single women can understand ramifications of war
- Canete moves out to one-stroke lead before thunderstorms end day
- Serie A Summaries
- Valencia beats Levante 3-0 in the Spanish league
- Inter beats Torino 3-1 for Serie A record 12th consecutive win
- Venezuela's Chavez tells U.S. official he hopes for better relations
- Journalist from the Al-Jazeera TV channel detained in Egypt
- Pentagon disavows official's comments about law firms representing suspected terrorists
- 'Xena' Actress Take Stab at Singing
- PBS, Filmmaker Burns Ink 15-Year Deal
- Half of Beckhams duo headed for United States
- Bon Jovi to Headline Inaugural Concert
- Australia wins toss and bats first against New Zealand
- Australia wins toss and bats first against New Zealand
- US public television and documentary filmmaker Ken Burns extend relationship until 2022
- Inter beats Torino 3-1 for Serie A record 12th consecutive win
- Fukufuji becomes first Japanese player in NHL
- Bon Jovi, Frankie Avalon, headline concert for governor's inauguration
- Tenor saxophonist Michael Brecker dies at age 57 in New York City
- Barcelona downed 3-1 by Espanyol in the Spanish league
- Official: Jamaica's cricket stadium will be ready for World Cup
- Nicklaus-Watson share Skins Game lead
- Kurd general says his brigade training intensively for urban combat in Baghdad
- Hundreds of thousands rally in Spain against Basque bombing
- South Africa's ANC celebrates 95th anniversary, contemplates future
- Hunt for lost Leonardo Da Vinci painting to resume in Florence
- Humble beginnings for Evo Morales' sweeping land reform in Bolivia
- Bangladesh arrests 2,500, raids politicians' homes in election crisis
- Bangladesh arrests 2,500, raids politicians' homes in election crisis
- 'Xena' Actress Take Stab at Singing
- Dutch trounce Spain 3-1, Australia beats Japan 3-0 on opening day
- PBS, Filmmaker Burns Ink 15-Year Deal
- Democrats pledge to extend federal minimum wage to all U.S. territories
- Bon Jovi to Play Pa. Inaugural Concert
- 'Xena' Actress Take Stab at Singing
- 'Xena' Actress to Take Stab at Singing
- China's exporters suffering as currency rise squeezes revenues
- Wife of soccer star Beckham arrives in Los Angeles
- Pentagon disavows official's comments about law firms representing suspected terrorists
- Beckham's wife arrives in Los Angeles
- Tenor Saxophonist Brecker Dies in NYC
- Beckham's Wife Arrives in Los Angeles
- MLS, Mexican clubs to compete in SuperLiga
- Venezuela's Chavez says he told U.S. official he hopes for better relations
- Argentina tops Germans 2-0, Dutch trounce Spain 3-1 in openers
- Fukufuji becomes first Japanese in NHL, can't help Kings past Blues
- Vinatieri kicks five field goals, Colts top Ravens 15-6
- Iran, Venezuela agree to finance third countries to oppose U.S. domination
- More illegal drugs entering Haiti by air from Venezuela, U.S. senator says
- Venezuela, Iran to support OPEC production cut
- U.S. choices dwindle if Iraq war plan fails
- Action! Films by Chinese peasants channel their growing voice in society
- Personalizing medicine: Medco, Harvard, others test how genes affect right warfarin dose
- Flu Forces Minogue to Shorten U.K. Show
- Depp to Make Film About Poisoned Ex-Spy
- Ecuador's incoming president pledges radical political, economic reforms
- Afghan 'Mess-Up': Crossed signals lead each side to mistake the other for the enemy
- Grammy-Winning Saxophonist Brecker Dies
- US public television and documentary filmmaker Ken Burns extend relationship until 2022
- Wife of soccer star Beckham arrives in Los Angeles
- Iran, Venezuela agree to finance third countries to oppose U.S. domination
- Moyers to Return to PBS With Weekly Show
- Bond gets hat trick; Australia scores 289-8
- Bill Moyers returns to US public television with weekly public affairs journal starting in April
- China slashes domestic fuel prices amid dip in global oil costs
- Moyers to Return to PBS With Weekly Show
- Beckham's Wife Arrives in Los Angeles
- Lewis, Akiyoshi Honored As Jazz Masters
- Lewis, Akiyoshi Honored As Jazz Masters
- Moyers to Return to PBS With Weekly Show
- Moyers to Return to PBS With Weekly Show
- Howell takes the lead; Fujikawa continues his dream
- Culling begins at southern Japanese poultry farm hit by bird flu outbreak
- Bird flu continues to spread in southern Vietnam
- Bird flu continues to spread in southern Vietnam
- 4 Puppies Sired by Top Show Dog Stolen
- China, Southeast Asian leaders sign trade deal, discuss North Korea talks
- Iran, Venezuela agree to finance third countries to oppose U.S. domination
- Renewed US congressional oversight on Iraq opens second front in complex war
- Bill Moyers returns to US public television with weekly journal starting in April
- Bird flu continues to spread in southern Vietnam
- Bird flu continues to spread in southern Vietnam
- At the top of her game, Clijsters yearns for domesticity
- More than 90,000 evacuated as second wave of floods hit southern Malaysia
- Myanmar's state media hails failure of U.S. resolution criticizing military junta
- Myanmar's state media hails failure of U.S. resolution criticizing military junta
- Tuffey included in New Zealand World Cup preliminary squad
- Tuffey included in New Zealand World Cup preliminary squad
- Richards upsets Heil in dual moguls
- Strike cripples life in southern Nepal, cuts supply to capital
- Saints beat Eagles 27-24 in march for the Super Bowl
- Pakistani president inaugurates mixed-sex marathon opposed by Islmaists
- Pakistani president inaugurates mixed-sex marathon opposed by Islmaists
- Pakistani president inaugurates mixed-sex marathon opposed by Islmaists
- Beckham's Wife Arrives in Los Angeles
- Saints beat Eagles 27-24 in march for the Super Bowl
- Pakistani president inaugurates mixed-sex marathon opposed by Islamists
- Pakistani president inaugurates mixed-sex marathon opposed by Islamists
- Spurs cruise past Wizards 93-80
- Fukufuji becomes first Japanese in NHL, can't help Kings past Blues
- Bush defends new Iraq strategy against strong opposition in Congress
- Pakistani president starts mixed-sex marathon opposed by Islamists
- Pakistani president starts mixed-sex marathon opposed by Islamists
- Australia wins by 105 runs; Bond gets hat trick
- Australia wins by 105 runs; Bond gets hat trick
- Pakistani president starts mixed-sex marathon opposed by Islamists
- Man Rides Stationary Bike for 85 Hours
- Southeast Asian leaders offer to help Myanmar deal with displaced villagers, diseases
- US man looking to set world record rides stationary bike for 85 hours
- U.S. Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton leads bipartisan delegation to Afghanistan
- Numbers stack up for another Federer win
- Taiwan financial regulator denies leak allowed businessman to flee island amid scandal
- Myanmar intensifies bird flu watch amid outbreaks in nearby countries
- Myanmar intensifies bird flu watch amid outbreaks in nearby countries
- Adelaide International hybrid round-robin format likely set for a change
- Necaxa wins InterLiga championship
- North Korean newspaper denounces Japan's Defense Agency upgrade
- Grammy-Winning Saxophonist Brecker Dies
- Chinese, Japanese leaders meet in summit in Philippines
- South Korea, China agree to cooperate on progress in NKorea nuclear talks
- Australian Open Show Court Schedule
- Australian Open Draw
- Talabani expected in Syria on landmark visit to be dominated by security issues
- Asashoryu tied for lead at New Year sumo
- Asashoryu tied for lead at New Year sumo
- South Korea, China concerned over progress on North Korea nuclear talks
- Europe completes decisive win over Asia to retain Royal Trophy
- Europe completes decisive win over Asia to retain Royal Trophy
- US Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton leads delegation to Afghanistan
- Church as Billboard? No, It's Art
- South Korea, China, Japan concerned over progress on North Korea nuclear talks
- Southern Afghan battle leaves British commando, 16 Taliban dead
- 'Your Ad HERE' sign projected on L.A. cathedral was art, not billboard space offer
- Millions of Hindus converge on Ganges for auspicious day
- Southeast Asian leaders hold summits with China, other Asian partners
- Grammy-Winning Saxophonist Brecker Dies
- Bangladesh's new caretaker administration holds first meeting
- Bangladesh's new caretaker administration holds first meeting
- US negotiator calls for 'good agreement' with South Korea on free trade
- Pakistan stretches lead to 56 with six wickets in hand
- Fill edges Miller by .01 in downhill leg of super-combi
- French conservatives to consecrate Sarkozy as presidential candidate
- Sundance Cracks Down on Ticket Reselling
- India hopeful of settling border spat with China, trade impasse with Southeast Asia
- Belarusians vote in local elections seen as test for isolated regime
- Church Sign a Billboard? No, It's Art
- Iran denies reports of stalled nuclear activities
- Indian foreign minister leaves for home after visit to Pakistan
- Novelist/screenwriter Bezzerides Dies
- Novelist/Screenwriter Bezzerides Dies
- Albanian president sets Feb. 18 as new date for local polls
- Chinese, Japanese leaders meet in summit in Philippines
- Mancuso leads after super-combi's downhill leg
- France's ruling conservatives nominate Sarkozy as presidential candidate
- Southeast Asian leaders hold summits with China, other Asian partners
- Sullivan sits out super-combi after harrowing crash in downhill
- Mancuso leads after super-combi's downhill leg
- EU lawmakers doubt new far-right group will have impact
- France's governing conservatives nominate Sarkozy as presidential candidate
- Holcomb wins again in Cortina
- A.I. Bezzerides, screenwriter of film noir classics, dies at 98
- Belarusians vote in local elections seen as test for isolated regime
- Reports: BAE Systems, Carlyle Group plan bid for Britain's nuclear submarine dockyard
- Helen Mirren basks in glow of Golden Globe nominations
- Merkel urges Germans to actively fight against far-right extremism
- Mirren Enjoys Golden Globe Nominations
- Matt wins super-combi thanks to deteriorating conditions
- Mirren Basks in Glow of Golden Weekend
- South Africa battles to finish Pakistan's innings in first test
- Liverpool: Dubai takeover of Reds close to completion
- Talabani in Syria on landmark visit to discuss security issues, Iraq's raging violence
- More than 90,000 evacuated as second wave of floods hit southern Malaysia
- EU lawmakers doubt new far-right group will have impact
- Krauhaar-Pielach leads German women to 70th straight luge win
- Kramer wins men's 10,000 meters at European speedskating championships
- US Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton in Pakistan for meeting with President Musharraf
- US Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton in Pakistan for meeting with President Musharraf
- Bangladesh's new caretaker administration holds first meeting
- Bangladesh's new caretaker administration holds first meeting
- Sylvester Stallone comes to Liverpool for Everton soccer match
- Mancuso leads 1-2-4 American sweep at women's super-combi
- Turkish opposition leader: would back military action against Kurdish guerrillas in Iraq
- Supporters of FC Utrecht, Schalke riot in Utrecht
- Cheney says congressional opposition won't influence Bush's Iraq policy
- Stallone Takes to Liverpool Soccer Field
- Matt wins super-combi with deteriorating conditions
- U.S. Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton meets with President Musharraf in Pakistan
- Thailand beats Philippines 4-0, Malaysia and Myanmar draw 0-0
- Reports: Italy's foreign minister says more U.S. military in Iraq isn't convincing exit strategy
- Johnson equalizes as Everton draws 1-1 with Reading
- Germany to toughen laws against corruption, amid ongoing bribe scandal at Siemens
- Jarosik scores late winner as Celtic beats Hearts 2-1
- Pakistan cricket test hanging in balance
- New Zealand collapse hands Australia win
- Mourinho dismisses rumors of crisis at Chelsea
- Beckham bemused by Real's reaction
- Improbable Saints move within one win of Super Bowl
- Colts return to Baltimore further torments fans
- Sidelines
- Temperamental Li pushes China to the forefront
- Japanese goaltender makes NHL history
- Dominant Europe whips Asia to keep Royal Trophy
- NBA East-West divide grows bigger
- Barcelona crashes in surprising derby defeat
- Yang Ming gets 4th U-type ship
- Cargo load at Taiwan ports chalks up growth last year
- AADA to introduce rate restoration
- WTSA to raise metal scrap rates
- MOL sees world ocean cargo growth in 2007
- Maersk upgrades Asia-Europe run
- Economic minister pressures BOJ to hold rates steady
- Germany's long, painful economic reforms pay off
- Germany aims to shore up power in EADS
- Group urges Hyundai union to cancel strike
- Outgoing Grand Hyatt general manager lauded as 'trendsetter' in hotel industry
- Yuan's rise hurting PRC exporters
- ASEAN's dream of economic union still far from reality
- In Brief
- Experts find new clue to Alzheimer's
- Victoria Beckham arrives in Los Angeles to search for homes
- Former hippies celebrate Human Be-in anniversary
- Bogart remains an icon 50 years after his death
- 'The Departed' eyeing top prize at Golden Globe
- First 100 hours of no help to Democrats
- Asia should learn from Thailand's woes
- Rebar flap is test of Su's leadership
- Ecuador's Correa pledges radical reform
- In Brief
- New flooding may trigger disease woes in Malaysia
- Thailand train crash kills 3, injures 104
- Three more skulls found near suspect's home in India
- Asian nations on high alert for bird flu resurgence
- Pilgrims swarm to Ganges for festival
- Nepal rebels set to join parliament for 1st time today
- In Brief
- Hundreds of thousands protest in Spain after ETA bomb shatters peace
- Brazilian rescue teams search destroyed subway site
- Saudi Arabia, Egypt call for unity in Iraq
- Troops in Somalia go house-to-house in search of weapons
- Condoleezza Rice seeking to bolster Abbas in meeting
- Festival dining at Hyatt Taipei
- Imperial presents 4-sauce gift box
- Zojirushi invites you to festival feast
- New skin care gel at Easy Shop
- Wendel's offers festival feast takeout
- Hyatt Taipei appoints new GM
- Religious devotee slits throat 3 months after master's death
- Woman beats three-year-old to death with a baseball bat
- DOH urges people with signs of flu to seek care
- THSRC urged to extend discount fare period
- In Brief
- Majority favor adopting parliamentary system, poll says
- Financial regulator denies leak claim
- Reps say suppliers to maintain Idee support
- Don't drink tea directly after meal, expert warns
- DPP lists legislative priorities
- No financial crisis after bank failure, analysts predict
- U.S. claims Iranians detained had ties to insurgency group
- U.S. leader defends new Iraq strategy
- Pyongyang told to end nuke program
- Officials to put Rebar founder on 'wanted list'
- KMT plans to pick out presidential candidate in mid-April
- Telecom operators to appeal against lower rates
- Taiwan banks write off bad debts exceeding NT$375 billion in 10 years
- Roma draws with Messina and drops nine points behind Inter
- New Bangladeshi leader takes control of security agencies as mass arrests continue
- Authorities considering arson as cause for church fires in North Carolina
- Senegal rebel leader dies in France
- Roma draws with Messina and drops nine points behind Inter
- Turks and Caicos sets February general election
- Italian Soccer Capsules
- 5 police killed by landmine in southern Colombia
- Delarue, Jacobellis win snowboardcross gold at snowboarding worlds
- Cheney says congressional opposition will not influence Bush's Iraq policy
- Study links gene to risk of Alzheimer's disease, may help in finding treatments
- Dance Flick `stomps' Competition
- Matt wins super-combi with deteriorating conditions
- `Stomp the Yard' dances to No. 1 finish with $22 million
- Talabani in Syria on landmark visit to discuss security issues, Iraq's raging violence
- De Villiers wins eighth stage of Dakar Rally
- Bush isolated more than ever on Iraq with plan for troop buildup
- Rice says single women can understand ramifications of war
- Ferrari unveils 2007 car
- South Africa needs 130 to beat Pakistan
- Reports: Italy's foreign minister says more U.S. military in Iraq isn't convincing exit strategy
- Newcastle scores two quick goals in 3-2 win over Tottenham
- Fonseca leaves Benfica to join Mexican club Tigres
- Sevilla loses to Mallorca 2-1 in the Spanish league
- Bold Remake for Independent Film Channel
- Belarusians vote in local elections seen as test for isolated regime
- Talabani in Syria on landmark visit to discuss security issues, Iraq's raging violence
- Hair returns for duty in low-key tournament
- Lyon looking to recruit new strikers after two straight goalless games
- Illness forces Kylie Minogue to cancel 2 concerts during her comeback tour
- Top cyclists could be expelled from Tour de France again, director says
- Olympiakos beats Panionios 1-0, stays at top of Greek league
- Morales endorses protests against opposition governor
- Koller header gives Monaco 1-0 win over Saint-Etienne in French league
- French conservatives consecrate Sarkozy as presidential candidate
- Reports: Italy's foreign minister says more U.S. military in Iraq isn't convincing exit strategy
- Cheney defends bank, credit records searches by Pentagon, CIA
- Indie Film Channel Undergoes Bold Remake
- Stallone Takes to Liverpool Soccer Field
- Illness Forces Minogue to Cancel Shows
- Illness Forces Minogue to Cancel Shows
- Fleming Replaced for Toscanini Tribute
- Fleming Replaced for Toscanini Tribute
- Simpson Says Killing Account Was Fiction
- Sevilla loses to Mallorca 2-1 in the Spanish league
- Roma draws with Messina and drops nine points behind Inter
- Sevilla loses to Mallorca 2-1 in the Spanish league
- O.J.: Account of Killings Is 'Fictional'
- Snub of high court ruling prompts another look at death sentence in Texas fast-food shooting
- US man looking to set world record rides stationary bike for 85 hours
- Canete finishes with flourish to win first European tour title
- Neumannova named Czech athlete of the year
- Talabani in Syria on landmark visit to discuss security issues, Iraq's raging violence
- Mancuso leads American 1-2-4 finish in women's super-combi
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Italian Soccer Capsules
- Lammers scores again as Dutch beat Japan 3-0
- Soprano Renee Fleming falls ill, is replaced by bass Rene Pape from Germany
- Italian Soccer Summaries
- Nicklaus-Watson wins Champions Skins Game
- Bears outlast Seahawks in overtime, 27-24
- Alice Coltrane, jazz performer and composer, dies at 69
- Schwarzenegger takes 'a little bit' of medication for injured leg
- Detained Al-Jazeera journalist released on bail by Egyptian authorities
- Fleming Replaced for Toscanini Tribute
- Simpson Says Killing Account Was Fiction
- Cisse scores to help Marseille beat Rennes 2-0
- Spanish Soccer Summaries
- O.J.: Account of Killings Is 'Fictional'
- Soprano Renee Fleming falls ill, is replaced by bass Rene Pape from Germany
- Swiss supreme court upholds doping ban for German rider Hondo
- O.J. Simpson says account of killings was created mostly by ghostwriter
- Mexico's president says he's provided 'more peace' in first 45 days in office
- Fleming Replaced for Toscanini Tribute
- Yae wins chilly Rock 'n' Roll Arizona Marathon
- Nowitzki's 28 leads Mavericks over Raptors 97-96
- FC Porto extends lead with 2-0 victory over Desportivo das Aves
- New Bangladeshi leader takes control of security agencies; mass arrests continue
- East Asian leaders to discuss greenhouse gas, pipeline, electrical grid at summit
- Jazz Performer Alice Coltrane Dies at 69
- Ecuador's incoming president pledges radical political, economic changes
- Ecuador's incoming president pledges radical political, economic changes
- Cheney defends bank, credit records searches by Pentagon, CIA
- Ecuador's president-elect honored in Indian ceremony
- ABC Tries to Build on Its Biggest Hits
- U.S. Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton meets with President Musharraf in Pakistan
- U.S. Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton meets with President Musharraf in Pakistan
- Guatemalan president avoids reading state-of-nation address amid protests at Congress
- Belarusians vote in local elections seen as test for isolated regime
- EU lawmakers doubt new far-right group will have impact
- Iranian leader meets with Nicaragua's Ortega as he offers aid to Latin America allies
- Sarkozy is French conservatives' candidate, but still has to unite his supporters
- 'Lost' Producers Discuss When to End It
- Japanese stocks higher, dollar slightly down against yen
- Japanese stocks higher, dollar slightly down against yen
- 'Lost' producers talking with ABC television about setting end date for the series
- South Korea, U.S. start sixth round of free trade talks amid lack of progress
- Arizona hires Steelers assistant Whisenhunt as new coach
- Rightist threats raise fears about freedom of speech
- Artist turns Mount Everest's trash into treasures
- ABC Tries to Build on Its Biggest Hits
- 16 Asian leaders discuss energy and regional security at summit
- Personal documents displayed as slain civil rights leader King remembered in US holiday
- Talabani in Syria on landmark visit to discuss security issues, Iraq's raging violence
- Honda to build second plant in India to meet growing demand
- Honda to build second plant in India to meet growing demand
- As ABC network tries to build on its hits, executive sees comedies are 'due to explode'
- Bush isolated more than ever on Iraq with plan for troop buildup
- 16 Asian leaders discuss energy and regional security at summit
- Guadeloupe shocks Cuba, St. Vincent upsets Guyana
- Mauresmo opens her title defense with win over Perry
- Patriots shock Chargers 24-21
- No candles, kerosene for villagers cut off by landslides in Sri Lanka
- Raytheon machinists agree to new contract, ending 70-day strike
- Australia hands Germans second straight loss
- Patriotism means not protesting at East Asia summit in Philippines
- Schwarzenegger Limits His Pain Drugs
- Alice Coltrane, jazz performer and composer, dies at 69
- Sevilla loses to Mallorca 2-1 in the Spanish league
- Flood evacuees in Malaysia's southern Johor state pass 100,000; relief centers inundated
- Japanese stocks higher, dollar falls against yen
- China says 2006 foreign investment rose to US$63 billion
- China says 2006 foreign investment rose to US$63 billion
- Familiar Face Wins Gospel Honors
- Sneakerheads love shoes and sneaker companies love them back
- Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City Singers named black gospel artist of the year
- Dance Film Stomps 'Museum' at Box Office
- Schwarzenegger to present at Golden Globes
- Artist turns Mount Everest's trash into treasures
- 16 Asian leaders discuss energy and regional security at summit
- Demitra's shootout goal lifts Wild to 4-3 come-from-behind win over Blackhawks
- Mauresmo, Roddick advance on first day
- Phelps, Sandeno win twice; Peirsol loses 200 back
- Iran's leader says U.S. hiding failures in Iraq by accusing Iran of funding insurgents
- Nepal's communist rebels set to join interim Parliament
- O.J.: Chapter Is Not a Murder Confession
- U.S. negotiator expresses optimism over achieving free trade deal with South Korea
- U.S. negotiator expresses optimism over achieving free trade deal with South Korea
- Chinese premier urges hard work to overcome differences in six-nation nuclear talks
- Japan struggles to raise abduction issue in Asian summit, official says
- Leftist nationalist assuming presidency in Ecuador, promises major changes
- China puts writer on trial on subversion charge
- Bird flu spreads to 7th Vietnamese province
- Bird flu spreads to 7th Vietnamese province
- China says 2006 foreign investment at US$63 billion
- China says 2006 foreign investment at US$63 billion
- U.S. negotiator expresses optimism over achieving free trade deal with South Korea
- U.S. negotiator expresses optimism over achieving free trade deal with South Korea
- Hyundai Motor unionized workers begin partial strike amid bonus dispute
- Hyundai Motor unionized workers begin partial strike amid bonus dispute
- Personal documents displayed as slain civil rights leader King remembered in US holiday
- Hyundai Motor unionized workers begin partial strike amid bonus dispute
- Hyundai Motor unionized workers begin partial strike amid bonus dispute
- 16 Asian leaders agree to work on energy security, promote biofuels
- 16 Asian leaders agree to work on energy security, promote biofuels
- Golden Globes may shape Oscar showdown between musical, drama
- Malaysian minister confirms GM in the race seeking alliance with automaker Proton
- Malaysian minister confirms GM in the race seeking alliance with automaker Proton
- Malaysian minister confirms GM in race seeking alliance with automaker Proton
- Peaceful Afghanistan in Pakistan's interest, Musharraf tells U.S. Senator Clinton
- Indian actors Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai are engaged; to wed this year
- Japan, SKorea wrangle over abduction issue in Asian summit, official says
- Indian actors Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai are engaged; to wed this year
- Sneakerheads Love to Show Off Shoes
- Six minutes' work nets Ferrero a 2nd-round berth at Australian Open
- Japan recommends scrapping its first moon mission after decade of delays
- New Zealand stocks rise on Telecom rally
- Beijing police to focus on rooting out crime to prepare for 2008 Olympics
- Roddick survives tough calls, tough opponent
- Beijing police to focus on rooting out crime to prepare for 2008 Olympics
- Beijing police to focus on rooting out crime to prepare for 2008 Olympics
- Scuffles between Croat, Serb supporters mars opening day
- Scuffles between Croat, Serb supporters mars opening day
- 16 Asian leaders agree to work on energy security, promote biofuels
- Kyrgyz president changes Constitution to strengthen his powers
- Kyrgyz president changes Constitution to strengthen his powers
- Beijing police to focus on rooting out crime to prepare for 2008 Olympics
- Bush, Cheney say congressional opposition won't halt US troop buildup in Iraq
- China says 2006 foreign investment, minus financial industry, rises to US$63 billion
- China says 2006 foreign investment, minus financial industry, rises to US$63 billion
- 16 Asian leaders agree to work on energy security, promote biofuels
- Hyundai Motor unionized workers begin partial strike amid bonus dispute
- 'Lost' Producers Discuss Series' End
- Nepal's communist rebels set to join interim Parliament
- Defending champions Federer and Mauresmo advance
- Coca-Cola trade secrets trial set to begin
- Flood evacuees in Malaysia's southern Johor state pass 100,000; relief centers inundated
- Flood evacuees in Malaysia's southern Johor state pass 100,000; relief centers inundated
- Australian Open Show Court Schedule
- Rogers makes it official, returns to rugby league
- Rogers makes it official, returns to rugby league
- Myanmar concerned over plan by Southeast Asian bloc to tighten disciplinary leash
- China to take 234-member delegation to Winter Asian Games
- President of Japanese confectioner resigns over old cake scandal
- President of Japanese confectioner resigns over old cake scandal
- Hudson honored for 'Dreamgirls' role by Palm Springs festival
- Japanese stocks rise on upbeat machinery orders, Wall Street's advance
- Japanese stocks rise on upbeat machinery orders, Wall Street's advance
- Taiwan shares rise 0.3 percent on electronics sector strength
- Scuffles between Croat, Serb supporters mars opening day
- Scuffles between Croat, Serb supporters mars opening day
- 16 Asian leaders agree to work on energy security, promote biofuels
- Dollar falls in Asia as strong Japanese machinery orders spur rate hike speculation
- Chinese premier promises effective, open fight against bird flu
- Chinese premier promises effective, open fight against bird flu
- 16 Asian leaders agree to work on energy security, promote biofuels
- Indian actors Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai are engaged; to wed this year
- Scuffles between Croat, Serb supporters mars opening day
- Cambodia reopens coastal town's airport in hopes of boosting tourism
- Japanese, Taiwanese semiconductor makers agree to set up joint venture
- Japanese, Taiwanese semiconductor makers agree to set up joint venture
- Nowitzki's 28 leads Mavericks over Raptors 97-96
- Indian police say house of Kashmiri separatist leader attacked
- Goydos ends 11-year victory drought
- Britain's Smiths Group PLC sells aerospace unit to General Electric Co. for US$4.8 billion
- Military asks fleeing Tamil rebels to surrender in eastern Sri Lanka, 2 insurgents killed
- Wrist injury forces Thailand's Paradorn to take a break
- Wrist injury forces Thailand's Paradorn to take a break
- Livestock officials report bird flu outbreak in ducks in northern Thailand
- Bollywood Stars to Marry Later This Year
- No. 4 Ljubicic out of Australian Open
- President of Japanese confectioner resigns in old cake scandal
- Sneakerheads Love to Show Off Footwear
- China shares rebound 4.7 percent, fueled by buying of financial, transport stocks
- Hudson Honored for 'Dreamgirls' Role
- Tajik authorities blame Kyrgyz governor for border confrontation
- Hudson Honored for 'Dreamgirls' Role
- Japanese stocks rise on upbeat machinery orders, Wall Street's advance
- Britain's Smiths Group sells aerospace unit to General Electric for US$4.8 billion
- Japanese stocks rise on upbeat machinery orders, Wall Street's advance
- Radioactive water splashes on employees in west Japan
- Livestock officials report bird flu outbreak in ducks in northern Thailand
- Livestock officials report bird flu outbreak in ducks in northern Thailand
- EU Parliament officially welcomes Bulgarian, Romanian lawmakers
- EU Parliament officially welcomes Bulgarian, Romanian lawmakers
- Flood evacuees in Malaysia's southern Johor state pass 100,000; relief centers inundated
- Flood evacuees in Malaysia's southern Johor state pass 100,000; relief centers inundated
- Japanese stocks rise on upbeat machinery orders, Wall Street's advance
- Japanese stocks rise on upbeat machinery orders, Wall Street's advance
- Patriotism means not protesting at East Asia summit in Philippines
- Asashoryu takes sole lead at New Year sumo
- Asashoryu takes sole lead at New Year sumo
- Cambodia reopens coastal town's airport in hopes of boosting tourism
- Oil prices rise above US$53 a barrel amid speculation about OPEC emergency meeting
- Philippine shares advance as lower domestic interest rates boost banks' stocks
- Wrist injury forces Thailand's Paradorn to take a break
- Wrist injury forces Thailand's Paradorn to take a break
- Hong Kong shares rise sharply, supported by strong gains in regional markets
- Hong Kong shares rise sharply, supported by strong gains in regional markets
- Greek doctors begin weeklong strike at state hospitals
- Man Aims to Become 1st U.S. Hemp Farmer
- Radioactive water splashes on employees in west Japan
- Man Aims to Become Licensed Hemp Farmer
- AOL makes US$900 million bid for Swedish online marketer TradeDoubler
- Indian actors Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai are engaged; to wed this year
- Indian actors Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai are engaged; to wed this year
- 2,000 rally to condemn Pakistan over new Afghan border control measures
- Banque Populaire buys Foncia stake
- Flood evacuees in Malaysia's southern state pass 100,000; relief centers inundated
- British Olympic official warns of Chinese "superstate" ahead of Beijing Games
- British Olympic official warns of Chinese "superstate" ahead of Beijing Games
- Man tries to become first American industrial hemp farmer
- Pfleiderer says it offered to buy Pergo for 2.7 billion kronor
- BASF confirms '06 guidance, expects sales to top more than euro50 billion
- Livestock officials report bird flu outbreak in ducks in northern Thailand
- Livestock officials report bird flu outbreak in ducks in northern Thailand
- Old cake scandal claims president of Japanese confectioner
- Activist group: US troops engaged in combat in southern Philippines
- Tough new Russian migration rules enter force in Russia
- Singapore shares end up; property, blue chips gain
- Euro creeps upward against the U.S. dollar in European trading
- Malaysian shares up on strong buying interest in blue chips
- Japan's Sanyo, China's Haier launch joint venture
- In stands and on field, problems mount for PSG
- Japan's Sanyo, China's Haier launch joint venture
- Demand for copper boosts Zambian mining
- Japanese minister urges central bank against rate hike
- Hudson Honored for 'Dreamgirls' Role
- Japanese minister urges central bank against rate hike
- 6 Taiwan airlines to operate Lunar New Year flights to rival China
- United Utilities sells unit to private equity group for 217.5 million pounds
- Rain slows South Africa's push for victory in first test
- Malaysian firm launches IPO for first-ever oil palm plantation REIT
- Merkel's Bavarian sister party struggles over leader
- Britain's Smiths Group sells aerospace unit to GE for US$4.8 billion
- Military asks fleeing Tamil rebels to surrender in eastern Sri Lanka, 2 insurgents killed
- EU expects to close free trade deal with Gulf nations "in the near future"
- China's foreign currency reserves surpass US$1 trillion
- China's foreign currency reserves surpass US$1 trillion
- Another late rally ends 11-year drought for Goydos
- Japanese minister urges central bank against rate hike
- Japanese minister urges central bank against rate hike
- Bulgarians campaign for release of jailed nurses in Libya AIDS case
- Global business groups warn that world trade talks failure could hurt economy
- Man Aims to Become Licensed Hemp Farmer
- Bulgaria's December consumer prices up 1.2 percent on month
- Most Asian markets rise as Hong Kong closes above 20,000-level
- Coughlin sets American record; Phelps goes 1-for-2
- French court approves Eurotunnel restructuring plan
- Thai shares rise on buying momentum, regional gains
- Spain's premier to go before parliament to discuss how he will confront ETA
- Fish upsets No. 4 Ljubicic at Australian Open
- Serena Williams takes first step back towards Grand Slam respectability
- Arris Group set to acquire Norway's Tandberg Television digital video concern
- Marks & Spencer says it will start program to become more environmentally friendly
- Italy's Fastweb fixed-line operator posts 26 percent rise in fourth quarter revenue
- Paul Le Guen replaces Guy Lacombe at PSG
- BP-led consortium resumes gas production from Caspian Sea natural gas field
- Capello apologizes for giving fans a one-finger gesture
- Poll shows French voters not enthusiastic about Sarkozy-Royal choice in presidential election
- Indian police say house of Kashmiri separatist leader attacked
- Arla says it is in advanced discussions about a possible takeover
- Tough new Russian migration rules enter force in Russia
- Indian shares higher led by Reliance Industries and Tata Steel
- Military asks fleeing Tamil rebels to surrender in eastern Sri Lanka, 5 insurgents killed
- U.S. negotiator expresses optimism over achieving free trade deal with South Korea
- Paul Le Guen replaces Guy Lacombe at PSG
- London's FTSE-100 index up 31.6 points at 6270.6 at midday
- Lawyers for Prince William's girlfriend prepare dossier of video evidence against paparazzi
- South Africa defeats Pakistan by 7 wickets
- Czech airlines CSA says it carried record number of 5.44 million passengers in 2006
- Spokesman for Russian billionaire: detention in France was 'regrettable misunderstanding'
- Government loyalist appear to sweep local elections in Belarus
- ThyssenKrupp unit wins petrochemical order in Egypt
- Beckham reportedly seeks early departure from Real Madrid to join Galaxy
- Indian police say house of Kashmiri separatist leader attacked
- Slovakia's Fico to visit Libya amid criticism at home
- EU Commission says Belarus local elections failed to meet democratic standards
- Amla, Kallis guide South Africa to first test win
- EU officials to celebrate Slovenia becoming 13th euro nation
- Ferrari tests new F2007 car for first time
- India's TCS says big outsourcing deals helped profit rise 47 percent in latest quarter
- India's TCS says big outsourcing deals helped profit rise 47 percent in latest quarter
- Gibbs to appear before disciplinary hearing for alleged racial slur
- Indonesia to ban raising of noncommercial poultry in residential areas
- Indonesia to ban raising of noncommercial poultry in residential areas
- Mourinho's future at Chelsea uncertain
- Lazio signs Jimenez from Ternana
- Tajik president starts China visit with economic cooperation pact
- AOL makes US$900 million bid for Swedish online marketer TradeDoubler
- Australian Open Seeds Fared
- Berlin film festival organizers add U.S., German, French movies to program
- Scottish Football Association settles with Rangers over Smith
- Swedish foreign minister: EU will respect any outcome of Serbian elections
- Oil prices trade around US$53 a barrel amid speculation about OPEC emergency meeting
- Federer, Roddick overcome first-round jitters
- Court upholds ban on Muslim teachers wearing head scarves in German state
- Brazil's gas and oil reserves decline in 2006
- Gibbs to appear before disciplinary hearing for alleged racial slur
- Leftist nationalist assuming presidency in Ecuador, promises major changes
- Nepal's Parliament dissolved; communist rebels set to join interim legislature
- Italian criticism of U.S. policies highlights more distant relations with Washington
- Assa Abloy says it bought Pyropanel for undisclosed sum
- Ullrich's DNA to be compared with blood seized in Spanish doping case
- TNT says it won euro134 million contract with Britain's BT Group
- Romania's ex King Michael views communist-era secret police files on him
- Platini campaigns in Rome for UEFA presidency
- Angolan cholera outbreak kills 2,760 over past 11 months
- Marfin Popular Bank to push ahead with 3-way merger bid
- CSR said it bought NordNav and assets of Cambridge Positioning for US$110 million
- Nepal's communist rebels set to join interim Parliament
- McLaren gets set to unveil Alonso as new driver
- Nepal's communist rebels set to join interim Parliament
- Leftist nationalist assumes presidency in Ecuador, promising radical changes
- Ullrich's DNA to be compared with blood seized in Spanish doping case
- Court upholds ban on Muslim teachers wearing head scarves in German state
- Investigations move forward into alleged corruption under ousted Thai government
- Government loyalists appear to sweep local elections in Belarus
- Labor shortage fears as tough new migration rules come into force in Russia
- Dickov out for up to two months with broken toe
- Nepal's communist rebels join interim Parliament
- Former South African lawmaker released from prison
- Myanmar junta leader on TV for first time since medical trip to Singapore
- Reports: Russian prosecutors to ask Britain to investigate cause of death of Yukos figure
- Indian insurgents fleeing to Myanmar, state official says
- Indian state-run company may buy up to 30 percent stake in Nigerian oil, gas block
- Indian state-run company may buy up to 30 percent stake in Nigerian oil, gas block
- Paul Le Guen replaces Guy Lacombe at PSG
- Authorities in southern Japan begin incinerating thousands of chickens hit by bird flu
- Singapore sinks Laos 11-0; Indonesia, Vietnam draw
- Singapore sinks Laos 11-0; Indonesia, Vietnam draw
- Leftist nationalist assumes presidency in Ecuador, promising radical changes
- Former Germany coach Vogts takes over Nigeria
- Will Beckham really make a difference?
- Croat, Serb backers fight on opening day
- Lu breaks Australian Open curse
- Flaky Grossman plays big as Bears outlast Seahawks
- Pats rally to win slugfest over favored Chargers
- Guam has good training climate for athletes
- Royal Chihpen offers new package
- Nescafe features new gift boxes
- Taitung holds Buddha Fruit Fair
- Richard Mille makes debut here
- Greet Year of Pig at Hyatt Taipei
- Goydos triumphs, ending 11-year victory drought
- Britain nervous over 'superstate' China
- South Africa cruises to victory
- Market Summary
- Industrial Bank to sell 400m shares in Shanghai IPO
- Firm Japan data boosts yen against dollar
- Takeover battle gets underway for Portugal Telecom
- Apple's iPhone is a late, defensive move that will fail
- GM seeking alliance with Proton, Malaysian official confirms
- Fujiya president steps down over old milk scandal
- Japan chipmaker, Powerchip set to form joint venture
- In Brief
- Prince's girlfriend puts paparazzi under the lens, says UK newspaper
- Hottest couple in Bollywood get engaged
- Japan magazines reflect trend of hands-on parents
- When options are somewhat limited
- A bad Thai combination
- PRC blunder opens doors for Taiwan
- Weighing the facts before making a call on circumcision
- Water crisis a barrier to lifting Africa out of poverty
- Heroin, ecstasy flood China as drug gangs target the rich
- In Brief
- Smuggling of birds raises H5N1 fears
- Malaysia evacuates 100,000 amid new wave of flooding
- Indonesia officials puzzled by riddle of missing plane
- Millions of Hindus take holy dip in Ganges River
- Fleeing Tamil rebels urged to surrender
- Nepal rebels join parliament after ten years of war
- In Brief
- Timing described as 'tricky' as Iraqi president makes landmark visit to Damascus
- Trichet lauds Slovenia's success in its transition to euro nation
- Leftist Correa vows radical presidency
- With Rice visiting, Israel moves on settlements
- In Brief
- Yunlin farmers ready to deliver first orange shipment to China
- Telecom operators to appeal NCC's ruling on lower rates
- Key breakthrough foreseen in opening tour market to PRC
- Twelve airliners to fly holiday charter flights
- TRA advanced sales for Lunar New Year to begin January 27
- Taiwan to consider resuming imports of beef from Canada
- KMT to launch primary for presidency in March
- Shipbuilder sees sales of NT$24.4b for fiscal year 2007
- Opposition pans expensive guesthouse furniture
- MOFA limits scope of biometric passports
- Debt data issued after public pile on pressure
- Wanted notice issued for Rebar founder and wife
- Navy veteran Ku dies of cancer at 76
- Su urges AIT to help catch Rebar founder
- Asian leaders ink energy pact at summit
- Iran's leader lashes out at U.S. over Iraq
- THSRC forced to extend discount fare period
- Shiites rejoice over hanging of Saddam's aides
- EU says it cannot meet emissions goal without China
- Scientists try to save world's rarest creatures
- Manila readies employment assistance to Reming victims in Bicol
- DOLE says 800,000 high-end jobs abroad available for OFWs in next three years
- Sourcing, integration and channel management are top strategic initiatives of Asian insurers, says Financial Insights
- Migrant embraces healing process
- Legislature to act on tens of bills before recess
- Philippines sustains leadership in global maritime benchmarks, says labor department
- Ati-Atihan revelry turns Kalibo into capital for unwinding
- UK urban regeneration experts to share best practice in Taiwan, says BTCO
- Pregnant womean and minors to be banned from smoking
- Schools Warned Against Hiring Teacher Suspected of Sexual Assaults
- Taiwan files formal request for U.S. aid to track down Wang's assets
- Suspects of armored car momey stealing be extradited soon
- Policeman implicated in his girl friend's murder kills himself
- Wang voices disagreement on presidential primary schedule
- Rebar accountants banned from certifying corporate reports
- Former Thai leader says he won't try comeback, slams new economic policies
- Miss New Jersey USA Resigns
- London's FTSE-100 index close up 24.5 points at 6,263.50
- Former Thai leader says he won't try comeback, slams new economic policies
- Schlesser wins ninth stage of Dakar Rally
- Koda the Polar Bear Has Root Canal
- Koda the Polar Bear Has Root Canal
- European markets close higher with help from M&A activity
- Gibbs to appear before disciplinary hearing for alleged racial slur
- Gibbs banned by ICC for two tests for abusing Pakistan fans
- Labor shortage fears as tough new migration rules come into force in Russia
- US zoo's polar bear recovering from root canal
- Nepal's communist rebels join interim Parliament
- McLaren unveils Alonso as new driver
- Ceremony honoring King offers challenge to today's generation
- EU Parliament officially welcomes Bulgarian, Romanian lawmakers
- Smithfield workers protest, want paid holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Merkel's Bavarian sister party struggles over leader
- Leftist nationalist assumes presidency in Ecuador, promising major changes
- Intrepid Aviation orders 20 Airbus A330 freighters
- Beckham's future remains uncertain
- Pakistani president orders authorities to curb illegal crossings at Afghan border
- Cech to wear special helmet when he returns to Premier League
- Leftist nationalist assumes presidency in Ecuador, promising major changes
- State lawmaker tries to become the first licensed U.S. hemp farmer
- EU officials celebrate Slovenia becoming 13th euro nation
- Bombs and shootings kill at least 16 across Iraq
- Oil minister says Venezuela won't negotiate further with Orinoco companies
- Dance Film Stomps 'Museum' at Box Office
- N.Y. doctors plan uterus transplants to help women with removed or damaged wombs have babies
- Ex-mayor in N. Ireland city says IRA dissidents' attacks forcing his family from home
- Ceremony honoring King offers challenge to today's generation
- Five-time All-Star Webber to sign with hometown Pistons
- Facing Mission Impossible, soccer in America will be no cruise for Beckham
- Eto'o returns to training
- Dickov out for up to two months with broken toe
- Globes Present International Lineup
- Bavarian sister party to Merkel's conservatives struggles over leader
- BP-led consortium resumes gas production from Caspian Sea natural gas field
- Video emerges as key to Cisco's growth
- Beckham's future remains uncertain
- `Babel,' `Borat,' `Queen' lead international lineup at Golden Globes
- EU officials celebrate Slovenia becoming 13th euro nation
- U.S. evangelicals, scientists join forces to combat global warming
- Johansson criticizes UEFA presidency rival Platini
- Sarkozy-Royal: A fresh generation of candidates in a new era for France
- Oil minister says Venezuela will not negotiate further with Orinoco companies
- One week is no guarantee
- IVF clinic probed by undercover reporter is inspected in London
- Seamus Heaney wins T.S. Eliot Prize for poetry for "District and Circle"
- Top U.S. commander in Iraq and ambassador confident Baghdad security plan can succeed but warn against expect fast success
- Politics at the forefront as jury selection begins in CIA leak case
- Israeli Prime Minister Olmert has cosmetic eyelid surgery
- Bombs and shootings kill at least 18 across Iraq
- Far right forms new group in European Parliament
- Could newborn tests help put the brakes on SCID, the 'bubble boy' disease?
- Differences over Iran, Syria complicating U.S. strategy on Iraq
- Web startup believes it can make sharing multimedia content easier and faster
- Colorado Republican senator says he will not run again in 2008, setting up wide-open race
- Spain's premier addresses parliament on plans to confront ETA following bombing
- Smithfield workers protest, want paid holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Lloyd to manage Windies in India
- Tampa Bay beat Islanders 4-3 for fifth successive win
- At least 55 Iraqis die in attacks or found dead
- Mayan Indians divided on 'Apocalypto' as film premieres in Mexico
- Leftist nationalist assumes presidency in Ecuador, promising major changes
- Arenas scores 51, Wizards snap losing skid with victory over Jazz
- Spanish minister cancels speech at Saudi university because of ban on women reporters
- Tampa Bay beat Islanders 4-3 for fifth successive win
- Harvey Cohen, Emmy-winning composer, dies at 55
- Arenas scores 51, Wizards snap losing skid with victory over Jazz
- ESPN's SportsCenter Goes on Walkabout
- Roma extends Spalletti's contract
- Colombian government says kidnapped Betancourt in good health, family fears rescue attempt
- 'Babel,' 'Borat,' 'Queen' Top Globe Nods
- Leftist nationalist assumes presidency in Ecuador, promising major changes
- Ceremony honoring King offers challenge to today's generation
- Arenas scores 51, Wizards snap losing skid with victory over Jazz
- Oil minister says Venezuela will not negotiate further with Orinoco companies
- 'Babel,' 'Borat,' 'Queen' lead international lineup at Golden Globes
- Skull suggests possible humans-Neanderthals interbreeding
- Brain damage that causes amnesia also blocks thinking ahead
- Bare-Bottom Bandit Gets 3-5 Years
- Texas Lawmaker Challenges Burger History
- Man Gets Postcard Postmarked in 1949
- Oil minister says Venezuela will not negotiate further with Orinoco companies
- Presidents of Peru, Venezuela agree to normalize diplomatic relations
- Hurdler Susanna Kallur wins top Swedish athletics honor
- Mexico's Calderon launches job program in bid to fight poverty, stem immigration
- Seamus Heaney wins T.S. Eliot Prize for poetry for "District and Circle"
- European pro leagues seek decision-making voice in UEFA
- Bollywood Stars to Marry Later This Year
- At 72, Hylton plans comeback at Daytona 500
- Shoplifting Suspects Create Blast
- Ceremony honoring King offers challenge to today's generation
- Stationary Biker Rests After Record Bid
- Henin-Hardenne, Mauresmo entered in April WTA Tour event
- Hall of Famer Sutton Joins Nationals TV
- Emmy-Winning Composer Harvey Cohen Dies
- Leftist nationalist assumes presidency in Ecuador, promising major changes
- Beckham's future remains uncertain
- Mayan Indians divided on Gibson's 'Apocalypto' as film premieres in Mexico
- Gunmen kill politician, 3 others in northern Mexico
- Cardinal in Dominican Republic hospitalized for blocked artery; to undergo heart surgery
- Tanox shareholders approve acquisition by Genentech
- Nepal's communist rebels join interim Parliament
- China hires a foreign legion to bring gold in 2008
- Arenas pours in 51 to help Washington beat Jazz
- Universal Music CEO emerges as industry tough guy on licensing deals
- Use of virtual reality spreading in business world
- Want to discover a planet? All you need is an Internet connection
- Thailand's ex-leader says he won't try comeback, slams new economic policies
- Two authors appeal over rejection of copyright claim against 'The Da Vinci Code'
- Former top Swissair officials in the dock for Switzerland's biggest corporate trial
- U.S. oil companies to stay in Honduras despite government takeover of terminals
- 16 Asian leaders agree to work on energy security, promote biofuels
- Some 5 million Hindus to take holy dip in Ganges River
- Sienna Miller denies romantic link to Leonardo DiCaprio
- Man Accused of Torching Mother's House
- Ashes stamps commemorate series win by Australia
- Bare-Bottom Bandit Gets 3-5 Years
- Shoplifting Suspects Create Blast
- Mirren Enjoys Golden Globe Nominations
- At least 55 Iraqis die in attacks or found dead
- Japanese stocks inch higher in early trading, dollar higher vs yen
- Japanese stocks inch higher in early trading, dollar higher vs yen
- Flood evacuees in Malaysia's southern state pass 100,000; relief centers inundated
- Venezuela proposes OPEC extraordinary meeting to push for production cut
- Gunmen kill politician, 3 others in northern Mexico
- Deadline passes for purchase of Memphis Grizzlies
- Jennifer Hudson Wins Golden Globe
- Alinghi takes lead at Key West 2007 regatta
- Tampa Bay beat Islanders 4-3 for fifth successive win
- `Children of Men' Wins Scripter Award
- Mirren Enjoys Golden Globe Nominations
- Writers of `Children of Men,' directed by Alfonso Cuaron, honored by USC with Scripter Award
- Penelope Cruz says she will never give up making movies in Spain
- Berlin Fest Adds `Bordertown' to Program
- Thailand summons Singapore ambassador over ousted PM Thaksin's visit
- Haiti reaches Carib Cup semis
- U.S., South Korea vow major effort on stalled free trade talks
- St. Louis gets 2009 All-Star game
- Biden wants Confederate flag off Statehouse grounds
- Flood evacuees in Malaysia's Johor state hovers around 100,000 as government rushes aid
- Flood evacuees in Malaysia's Johor state hovers around 100,000 as government rushes aid
- Japanese stocks inch higher in early trading, dollar higher vs yen
- Wave of White Gowns Hits Golden Globes
- Japanese stocks inch higher in early trading, dollar higher vs yen
- Hyundai Motor president, union chief meet to discuss ending strike
- Hyundai Motor president, union chief meet to discuss ending strike
- Oil minister says Venezuela will not negotiate further with Orinoco companies
- Japan court rejects appeal by defense official in bid rigging case
- TV show based on celebrity gossip site TMZ to air on Fox
- Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Hudson of `Dreamgirls,' Meryl Streep of `Prada' win Golden Globes
- Wave of White Gowns Hits Golden Globes
- Hudson, Murphy Win Golden Globes
- White and metallic gowns dominate a relaxed red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards
- Tampa Bay beat Islanders 4-3 for fifth successive win
- Reports: Investigators suspect Indonesian jetliner did not explode in mid air
- Hudson, Murphy, Streep Win Golden Globes
- Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Hudson of `Dreamgirls,' Meryl Streep of `Prada' win Golden Globes
- Wave of White Gowns Hits Golden Globes
- White and metallic gowns dominate a relaxed red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards
- Wave of White Gowns Hits Golden Globes
- Globes: Favorites pushed aside in television awards at Golden gala as Britons win big
- Hyundai Motor president, union chief meet to discuss ending strike
- Hyundai Motor president, union chief meet to discuss ending strike
- TMZ.com Web Site Coming to a TV Near You
- Hudson Murphy, Streep Win Golden Globes
- U.S. oil companies to stay in Honduras despite government takeover of terminals
- TV Favorites Pushed Aside at Globes
- Torture chambers used by Tamil Tigers found in eastern Sri Lanka, defense ministry says
- Mexican government predicts drop in high tortilla prices within a month
- "Dreamgirls" Wins 3 Golden Globes
- Wave of White Gowns Hits Golden Globes
- 'Dreamgirls' Wins Three Golden Globes
- "Dreamgirls" wins Golden Globe for best musical or comedy movie
- Chinese premier winds up visit to Philippines after regional summit
- Wave of White Gowns Hits Golden Globes
- Arenas pours in 51 to help Washington beat Jazz
- Oil prices dip below US$53 a barrel
- Oil prices dip below US$53 a barrel
- Hasek earns another NHL shutout for Detroit
- Li Says He Struggles With Love Scenes
- "Dreamgirls" wins Golden Globe for best musical or comedy movie
- "Dreamgirls" wins Golden Globe for best musical or comedy movie
- Spanish paper: Castro in grave condition after 3 failed operations
- Hyundai Motor president, union chief meet to discuss ending strike
- Sharapova advances; matches suspended due to extreme heat
- OPEC heavyweights attend oil meeting in India
- OPEC heavyweights attend oil meeting in India
- Phelps goes 1-for-3 in swimming triple
- Bird flu detected in southern Japan identified as virulent H5N1 strain
- Globes Puts Spotlight on Warren Beatty
- Ecuadorean leftist takes office, pushes radical reform
- Globes Puts Spotlight on Warren Beatty
- Warren Beatty gets prestigious DeMille Award at Golden Globes
- India's TCS says big outsourcing deals helped profit rise 47 percent in latest quarter
- Biden wants Confederate flag off Statehouse grounds
- Globes: 'Ugly Betty' Leads TV Surprises
- `Babel,' `Dreamgirls' win top movie prizes at Golden Globes
- Mexican government predicts drop in high tortilla prices within a month
- Malaysia's ruling coalition candidate faces independent for eastern state seat
- 'Babel, "Dreamgirls' Win Top Globes
- Bird flu detected in southern Japan identified as virulent H5N1 strain
- Jennifer Aniston rejoins Courteney Cox with guest appearance on 'Dirt'
- Stars Colorful on Stage & Off at Globes
- `Babel,' `Dreamgirls' win top movie prizes at Golden Globes
- Mozambique's leader starts 5-day visit to Vietnam
- China's No 1 steelmaker Baosteel announces resignation of chairwoman Xie Qihua
- China's No 1 steelmaker Baosteel announces resignation of chairwoman Xie Qihua
- Netflix to pipe movies over the Web
- Stars are colorful and cold as they walk the Golden Globe red carpet
- New Zealand stocks fall, dragged down by Telecom
- Action star Jackie Chan to scout new talent through Chinese TV competition
- Japanese finance minister says no delay sought in Bank of Japan interest rate decision
- Japanese finance minister says no delay sought in Bank of Japan interest rate decision
- Spanish paper: Castro in grave condition after 3 failed operations
- Torture chambers used by Tamil Tigers found in eastern Sri Lanka, defense ministry says
- New Zealand stocks fall, dragged down by Telecom
- Bird flu detected in southern Japan identified as virulent H5N1 strain
- Nepal's communist rebels join interim Parliament
- Nepal's communist rebels join interim Parliament
- Tampa Bay beat Islanders 4-3 for fifth successive win
- Sharapova, Nalbandian advance; matches suspended due to extreme heat
- Aniston to Rejoin Friend Cox in 'Dirt'
- SKorean prosecutors demand 6-year jail term for Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung
- Lakers beat Miami in overtime
- North Korea asked to pay US$1.9 billion for aborted nuclear power plant project
- For Marathon man Marat, five sets is just another day at the office
- Korean prosecutors demand 6-year jail term for Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung
- Korean prosecutors demand 6-year jail term for Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung
- Australian stocks close flat as Telstra soars
- Bush prepares State of the Union address for first Democratic Congress in 12 years
- Japan's industrial output revised upward at 0.8 percent for November
- Japan, Vietnam kick off FTA talks in Japan
- Japan, Vietnam kick off FTA talks in Japan
- Taiwan shares rise 0.1 percent in lackluster trading
- U.S. defense secretary in Afghanistan for talks on fear of Taliban gains
- Sony says PlayStation 3 shipments in Japan reach 1 million
- Sony says PlayStation 3 shipments in Japan reach 1 million
- OPEC heavyweights attend oil meeting in India
- OPEC heavyweights attend oil meeting in India
- Nigeria says OPEC should wait until February before making new cuts in oil production
- Nigeria says OPEC should wait until February before making new cuts in oil production
- Vodafone's move to buy Indian mobile phone company likely to set off bidding war
- 'Babel, "Dreamgirls' Win Top Globes
- Dollar lower against yen on prospect of higher Japanese interest rates
- Dollar lower against yen on prospect of higher Japanese interest rates
- Sumitomo Mitsui head describes Japanese banks as fresh "from the hospital"
- Sharapova, Nadal and Nalbandian advance; matches suspended due to extreme heat
- DeGeneres Gets Cookies From Ohio Scout
- TV Actress Darlene Conley Dies in LA
- Tesco says sales rose 5.4 percent in 6-week holiday period
- Burberry Group PLC says third-quarter revenue rose 22 percent
- Thai authorities say male panda too fat to have sex with his female partner
- China's Baidu, EMI Music launch online music venture
- Former South Korean prime minister decides not to run for president
- Korean prosecutors demand 6-year jail term for Hyundai Motor chairman
- Nigeria says OPEC should wait until February before making new cuts in oil production
- Nigeria says OPEC should wait until February before making new cuts in oil production
- Thailand summons Singapore ambassador over ousted PM Thaksin's visit
- LG.Philips LCD racks up 3rd straight quarterly loss amid lower TV panel prices
- LG.Philips LCD racks up 3rd straight quarterly loss amid lower TV panel prices
- Alleged Philippine coup plotter seeks furlough from custody to file senatorial candidacy
- South Korean-made computer game addresses standoff with North Korea for first time
- South Korean-made computer game addresses standoff with North Korea for first time
- Male Panda Said Too Fat to Have Sex
- Government offers reward for man-eating leopard in Indian Kashmir
- Spanish paper: Castro in grave condition after 3 failed operations
- Grand champion Asashoryu stays in lead at New Year sumo
- Grand champion Asashoryu stays in lead at New Year sumo
- "Babel" and "Dreamgirls;" Mirren and Whitaker win Golden Globes
- China's top steelmaker Baosteel says chairwoman Xie Qihua has resigned
- China's top steelmaker Baosteel says chairwoman Xie Qihua has resigned
- Philippine shares rise to highest in nearly 10 years
- Tesco says sales rose 5.4 percent in 6-week holiday period
- Oil prices dip below US$53 a barrel
- Oil prices dip below US$53 a barrel
- Japan retailers pull scandal-tainted Fujiya candy and cakes off shelves
- Nigeria says OPEC should wait until February before making new cuts in oil production
- Nigeria says OPEC should wait until February before making new cuts in oil production
- Rice lobbies Arab allies for backing in Iraq
- Ukraine's premier asks prosecutor to block Borys Tarasyuk as foreign minister
- Japanese stocks slip as investors await BOJ meeting
- Japanese stocks slip as investors await BOJ meeting
- Japanese stocks slip as investors await BOJ meeting
- French lawmakers to debate bill to give full immunity to serving president
- Japanese stocks slip as investors await BOJ meeting
- Japanese finance minister says no delay sought in Bank of Japan interest rate decision
- Japanese finance minister says no delay sought in Bank of Japan interest rate decision
- Euro edges a little higher against U.S. dollar
- India turns to astrologers to find out about Aishwarya Rai-Abishek Bachchan match
- Chinese premier winds up visit to Philippines after regional summit
- European Parliament elects new president
- U.K. consumer price inflation hits 3 percent in December vs. 2.7 in November
- Asian Development Bank to approve US$2.45 billion in loans to India in 2007
- Asian Development Bank to approve US$2.45 billion in loans to India in 2007
- India turns to astrologers to find out about Aishwarya Rai-Abishek Bachchan match
- India turns to astrologers to find out about Aishwarya Rai-Abishek Bachchan match
- Hong Kong is world's freest economy, Singapore No. 2, survey says
- Chinese premier winds up visit to Philippines after regional summit
- Hong Kong shares fell slightly as analysts expect range trade
- U.K. inflation rate hits 3 percent, highest since 1997
- Thailand rescinds invitation to Singapore's foreign minister
- London to stage first regular season NFL game outside North America
- Spanish paper: Castro in grave condition after 3 failed operations
- Economic sentiment in Germany gains for second straight month
- Scorching heat saves Nalbandian from first round trouble at Australian Open
- Reports: Russia's top prosecutor says former Yukos oil execs to face money laundering charges
- Europe's new car sales rise only slightly last year as economy hit the fast lane
- Hungary's inflation rate 3.9 percent in 2006
- Bulgaria's current account deficit widens by euro463 million in November
- Singapore shares rise after hitting new high
- Panel in U.S. to release report on safety of BP's plants
- Japan's Mitsubishi Fuso in talks with government over unspecified parts issue
- Japan's Mitsubishi Fuso in talks with government over unspecified parts issue
- Indonesian shares raise on firmer rupiah, gains in regional market
- Former top VW executive goes on trial in corruption scandal
- Salihamidzic to join Juventus next season
- Flood evacuees in southern Malaysia hovers around 100,000 as government rushes aid
- Flood evacuees in southern Malaysia hovers around 100,000 as government rushes aid
- Piquionne to refuse to play after Lyon move blocked
- German Christian Democrat elected European Parliament President
- Yao, Weah and Mutola recognized by World Economic Forum
- Japan's Mitsubishi Fuso in talks with government over unspecified parts issue
- Japan's Mitsubishi Fuso in talks with government over unspecified parts issue
- Technip appoints Veritas head Pilenko as chairman
- China shares rise, led by retailers; yuan hits new high against dollar
- German Christian Democrat elected European Parliament president
- Casino Guichard says it will pay about euro230 Million for Exito Stake
- Cambodia says companies flocking to country in search of oil
- Rice lobbies Arab allies for backing in Iraq
- Veteran Chinese leader Bo Yibo dies at 98
- Ukraine's premier asks prosecutor to block Borys Tarasyuk as foreign minister
- TV Actress Darlene Conley Dies in LA
- Villarreal coach Pellegrini signs new contract
- U.S. dollar, gold lower in European morning trading
- Australia's No. 2 city hit by power blackout
- Oil prices hover around US$53 a barrel
- Thai shares flat; investors hold off ahead of interest rate decision Wednesday
- Kuwait Finance House set to buy stake in Malaysia banking group RHB
- Kuwait Finance House set to buy stake in Malaysia banking group RHB
- Russia's top prosecutor says former Yukos oil execs to face money laundering charges
- Australian Open Show Court Schedule
- Abe says Japan's new Defense Ministry not aimed at military expansion
- Sulzer says 2006 orders rose 24 percent
- British international Carney retires
- British international Carney retires
- Safran says 2006 sales rose 6.4 percent on demand for aircraft engines
- Brown's Will Drawn Up Before Son's Birth
- China urges Sudan to heed international concerns on Darfur issue
- Insurance companies under fire in consumer credit case
- Darlene Conley, longtime soap opera actress on 'Bold and the Beautiful' dies at 72
- Economic sentiment in Germany gains for second straight month
- Starbucks selling pre-Lenten paczki pastries in Detroit area
- Malaysia's IJM, Reliance sell stakes in Sydney hotel
- Malaysia's IJM, Reliance sell stakes in Sydney hotel
- U.S. wrestlers receive warm welcome in Iran despite tension with Washington
- Globes: `Ugly Betty' leads TV surprises as favorites are pushed aside at Golden gala
- Asian markets mixed as Japan and Hong Kong stocks drop
- Levi Strauss says it named 7's Armin Broger to lead European operations
- Brown's Will Drawn Up Before Marriage
- Deisler ends career after knee injuries, depression
- Al-Sadr gives his cabinet ministers and lawmakers ok to end boycott
- Italian authorities submit findings to IOC in Austrian doping probe
- Japanese finance minister says no delay sought in Bank of Japan interest rate decision
- Japanese finance minister says no delay sought in Bank of Japan interest rate decision
- London's FTSE-100 index up 1.0 point at 6264.5 at midday
- U.K. inflation rate hits 3 percent, highest since 1997
- Russia's top prosecutor says former Yukos oil execs to face money laundering charges
- Indian shares end flat; Reliance's fall offsets gains in cement stocks
- BMW-Sauber gearing to win championship in 2009
- Saudi oil minister says there is no need for further production cuts by OPEC
- Saudi oil minister says there is no need for further production cuts by OPEC
- Drugmaker Schwarz Pharma gets nod for Parkinson's drug treatment use in Europe
- Ericsson gets order to build 3G network in Sri Lanka
- Singapore teen gets probation, community service for using neighbor's wireless Net link
- Singapore teen gets probation, community service for using neighbor's wireless Net link
- German Christian Democrat elected president of European Parliament
- Fiat's Iveco Truck unit reports .05 percent revenue growth in 2006
- Czech carmaker Skoda reports record sales in 2006, plan to produce 580,000 cars this year
- Austrian runner breaks off 'round-the-world jog due to dental problems
- EU justice, interior ministers to study better prevention of violent video games
- Austria's new chancellor presents government program in parliament
- Aniston to Guest Star on Cox's New Show
- Saudi oil minister says there is no need for further production cuts by OPEC
- Saudi oil minister says there is no need for further production cuts by OPEC
- Jennifer Aniston rejoins Courteney Cox with guest appearance on 'Dirt'
- Japan's Mitsubishi Fuso in talks with government over possible hub defect
- Samsung Electronics promotes head of mobile phone division to vice chairman
- Government offers reward for man-eating leopard in Indian Kashmir
- Switzerland's biggest corporate trial opens against former Swissair officials
- Australian Open Seeds Fared
- InterContinental sells it sold a stake in Crowne Plaza London
- "Babel" and "Dreamgirls;" Mirren and Whitaker win Golden Globes
- Ted Baker says pre-Christmas sales rose 11 percent
- Players wilt, first round delayed as sun scorches the Australian Open
- Wave of White Gowns Hits Golden Globes
- Kyrgyz president seeks to reinstate prime minister who resigned over row with parliament
- Abe says Japan's new Defense Ministry not aimed at military expansion
- Saudi oil minister says there is no need for further production cuts by OPEC
- Saudi oil minister says there is no need for further production cuts by OPEC
- Skype founders unveil details of new Internet television project
- Hochschild says second-half silver production rose 12 percent
- EU cuts Dutch, Belgian carbon emissions cap for 2008-2012
- Martin saves his best for last, avoids triple bagel
- Officials give mixed signals as reports say Bank of Japan may delay interest rate hike
- Former U.S. ambassador Bolton raps North Korea nuclear talks
- Statoil presents plan for developing Alve natural gas field in Norwegian Sea
- Ireland names squad for Six Nations
- Sweden's Social Insurance Administration to cut 1,400 jobs
- Egypt charges 6 Muslim Brothers with money laundering
- HASH(0x9fcd1d0)
- 110 million children in India yet to be immunized; prime minister calls for urgent action
- Oil prices slip after Saudis say there is no need for further OPEC production cuts
- Udinese releases Galeone, appoints Malesani
- Livorno reinstates coach Arrigoni
- Sharapova survives sun, tenacious opponent
- Saudi oil minister says there is no need for new production cuts by OPEC
- Saudi oil minister says there is no need for new production cuts by OPEC
- Liverpool asks FIFA for special permission to sign Mascherano
- Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.25 percent, cuts growth forecasts
- DaimlerChrysler says 2006 truck sales rose to a record 537,000
- ING Real Estate buys three buildings in Milan for euro152 million
- U.S. defense secretary in Afghanistan for talks on fear of Taliban gains
- PETA Urges Burberry to Stop Using Fur
- Madrid court lifts final injunction on E.ON-Endesa deal
- Brown's Will Drawn Up Before Marriage
- Yuri Stern, Russian activist turned hardline lawmaker, dies at 58
- Head scarf ban for Antwerp city counter clerks raises protests
- Japan's Mitsubishi Fuso in talks with government over possible hub defect
- Switzerland's biggest corporate trial opens against former Swissair officials
- French Socialist steps aside after uproar over comments about black players
- Fans, players welcome Le Guen's appointment at PSG
- Italian authorities submit findings to IOC in Austrian doping probe
- German Christian Democrat elected president of European Parliament
- Men's 50-kilometer race walk world record ratified by IAAF
- Spanish paper: Castro in grave condition after 3 failed operations
- Spalletti to coach AS Roma until 2011
- Europe's new car sales rise only slightly last year as economy hit the fast lane
- Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.25 percent, sees economy pickup
- Pact goes asunder: Blake wins two in a row over Moya
- Madrid president: Beckham picked Galaxy because he had no more offers
- EU votes to stand down extra checks on biotech content in U.S. corn imports
- Former cycling champion Museeuw and others to stand trial in doping case
- Events marking Mozart's 250th birthday drew record 1.2 million visitors
- TNT says it won 70 million pound contract with Britain's Centrica
- U.S. panel criticizes BP safety
- BAE Systems to Supply Flight Controls for Korean T/A-50 Golden Eagle
- Australian Open Seeds Fared
- Sinn Fein to debate support for Northern Ireland police in IRA strongholds
- Flander, Tudigescheva take golds in parallel giant slalom
- U.S. Sen. Obama authorizes committee to investigate presidential potential
- U.S. stocks mixed as investors weigh profit warnings, economic data
- Naomi Campbell admits in New York court she hit maid with cell phone
- U.S. dollar little changed against euro
- BAE Systems to Supply Flight Controls for South Korean T/A-50 Golden Eagle
- French lawmakers debating bill to give full immunity to serving president
- Livorno reinstates coach Arrigoni
- Switzerland's biggest corporate trial opens against former Swissair officials
- Globes: International, ethnic actors, make presence felt in Golden Globes
- Pakistani airstrike on suspected al-Qaida hideouts sparks tribal protest
- American stock-car champion Parsons dies of cancer
- Polish company: Gazprom partly suspends cooperation over gas pipeline
- Supreme Court refuses to hear IBM pension, workplace retaliation cases
- Lawsuit over use of Quran oath in US courtroom can go forward, appeals court rules
- Naomi Campbell Pleads Guilty to Assault
- New Bangladeshi leader appoints three more advisers, anti-crime drive continues
- Oil prices tumble after Saudis say there is no need for further OPEC production cuts
- China imports foreign legion to mine gold
- Mysterious owner set to obtain Macoto Cobras CPBL franchise
- Flintoff gives England massive lift
- Nalbandian pulls through in 'disgusting' conditions
- 'Delusional' Sharapova survives blistering heat
- Suntory 'Yamazaki' marketed here
- Hotel One adds color to Taichung
- CCA sponsors graphic image contest
- Festival feast takeout at Westin
- Leader introduces excursion package
- SALE orders 20 A320 family aircraft
- Ambassador offers new packages
- SIDELINES
- In Israel, military service goes hand-in-hand with pro tennis
- Detroit penalty killers turn Canadiens into Hab-nots
- Lakers pushed to overtime in defeat of Shaqless Heat
- Rebar concerns offset early gains in local bourse
- Dollar takes breather as market awaits BOJ's next move
- Long-haul service has investors eyeing AirAsia
- Sumitomo Mitsui president says Japanese banks still recovering
- In Brief
- Chinese official urges Beijing to cool its exports
- Vodafone's move to buy Indian firm seen setting off bidding war
- Japan retailers pull Fujiya items off shelves
- Prosecutors seek 6-year sentence for Hyundai chair
- Seoul threatens stern action against Hyundai workers
- China's taste for wine growing fast, study says
- Report from Financial Insights reveals top strategic initiatives of Asian insurers
- TSMC, Dutch firm to join R&D forces, strengthen fab ties
- UK experts to share urban regeneration tips in Taiwan
- Local oil firms slash fuel prices
- Think tank ranks Hong Kong as freest economy
- Asus launches V2 notebook series
- More quotes from red carpet & on Award show
- Observations at Golden Globe - What? No jokes from Clooney?
- Surge, or just a trickle?
- Rebar case shows need for firewalls
- In Brief
- Hong Kong to bar unregistered pregnant Chinese from entering
- Thai authorities say male panda too fat to have sex with partner
- Nepalis takes day off to celebrate country's new era
- India police probes illegal kidney sales
- Sri Lanka rebels reject 'torture chamber' claim
- U.S. military says Taliban to step up attacks
- Pakistan army hits suspected al-Qaida hideouts, killing 10
- Five died in Indonesia train derailment
- In Brief
- Winter storm batters U.S., death toll surpasses 40
- Colombian police arrest alleged cocaine kingpin
- Nigeria faction kills 12, oil stations evacuated
- Israel, Syria hold secret peace talks, report claims
- Execution of Saddam henchmen stirs criticism
- Suspects in bank robbery case to be extradited from China
- Taiwan plastic products on display in Israel packing exhibition
- In Brief
- MAC calls for systematic anti-crime mechanism in PRC
- MOE requests schools not to hire sex offender
- DOH says no timetable set for Canadian beef imports
- Group says mother of abused boy tried to 'sell' her child
- Taiwan rated 2nd in Asia on human development index
- Kaohsiung vows to cut greenhouse gas emission
- Tobacco hazard prevention bill edges closer to becoming law
- THSRC chief vows to make changes to ticketing system
- Remengesau to cement ties with Taiwan
- DPP expected to announce presidential candidate in June
- Wang says KMT's period for primary is too short
- Eighty bills placed on legislative agenda
- Su orders probes into Gary Wang's assets
- Four crew die in hydrofoil crash in Italy
- U.N. reports over 34,000 civilian casualties in Iraq
- Japan says bird flu outbreak involves deadly H5N1 strain
- Cop jumps to his death in port city
- Taiwan seeks U.S. help in Rebar investigation
- Environment ministers lack clout on global warming
- Illegal coffee growing risks Indonesia tigers: WWF
- Welfare of vulnerable Filipino maids to be globally pursued, says labor chief
- Express and logistics company unveils branding initiative
- More than one million Filipinos globally deployed in 2006, says Brion
- UBS forecasts another strong year for Asian equity markets
- KMT lawmakers to strike down state prosecutor nominee
- China says heist suspects extradited within days
- Science minister asked to stay despite plaplagiarism violations
- KMT to decide on its presidential candidate in late May
- HSBC to acquire Chailease Credit Services
- Asia's affluent trendsetters to reshape markets in 10 years
- Taiwan to preserve Pratas Islands as a world heritage
- Officials stationed in Rebar subsidiary
- Kaohsiung's bid to host 2011 Summer Universiade fails
- KMT decides to veto nominee of top prosecutor
- German athletes regularly skip doping tests, study finds
- London's FTSE-100 index down 47.80 points to 6,215.70
- Stocks mixed as investors weigh profit warnings, economic data
- U.S. dollar mixed, gold lower in European trading
- BP failed to emphasize safety at U.S. plants before deadly explosion, panel report says
- Canadian businessman moves closer to buying Marseille
- Spanish paper: Castro in grave condition after 3 failed operations
- Court orders review of painkiller Vioxx class action suit; new trial starts
- Lawsuit over use of Quran oath in US courtroom can go forward, appeals court rules
- New Details About Ancient Syrian City
- IMF chief says threats to global economy are easing
- 2 authors appeal over rejection of copyright claim against 'The Da Vinci Code'
- Seamus Heaney Wins Poetry Prize
- British inflation rate hits 3 percent, highest since 1997
- Madrid president: Beckham picked Galaxy because he had no other offers
- U.S. Sen. Obama makes first move toward presidential campaign in 2008
- Supermodel Campbell admits in NYC court she hit maid with phone
- France touts rising fertility rate, bucking trend of graying Europe
- Airbus seen losing five-year lead on orders to Boeing
- `Adrift in Macao' Satirizes Film Noir
- Globes: International, ethnic actors, make presence felt in Golden Globes
- Lea Salonga Plays Fantine in `Les Miz'
- European markets close lower
- Naomi Campbell Pleads Guilty to Assault
- Complaints made over alleged racism against Indian actress in British reality TV show
- Footage of U.S. Embassy attack sparks Greek privacy debate
- U.S. Navy names next aircraft carrier for late President Gerald Ford
- Polish company: Gazprom partly suspends cooperation over gas pipeline
- TV Favorites Pushed Aside at Globes
- Swissair executives assert innocence at first day of Switzerland's biggest corporate trial
- Goodyear to pay female applicants $925,000 to resolve Labor Department suit
- Madrid punishes Capello for gesturing at fans
- Wave of White Gowns Hits Golden Globes
- Canada's Talisman Energy to sell North Sea assets for US$550 million to TAQA Bratani
- Cypriot regulator orders Marfin Popular to retract bids for Bank of Cyprus, Piraeus
- Globes Live Up to International Flair
- Canadian businessman moves closer to buying Marseille
- Muse, Lily Allen lead nominations for British Music industry's Brit Awards
- Donald Trump gets 2,327th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- A movement to elect US president by nationwide popular vote is making some headway
- 2 Czech opposition lawmakers plan to help government survive confidence vote
- Brokerage TD Ameritrade reports 69 percent jump in 1st-quarter profit
- Madrid court lifts final injunction on E.ON-Endesa deal
- Founders of Internet payment company charged in gambling case
- Polish company: Gazprom partly suspends cooperation over gas pipeline
- Quasthoff Cancels Carnegie Appearance
- U.S. senators introduce climate change resolution, urge U.S. to join U.N. warming talks
- Club where The Beatles played early gigs celebrates 50th anniversary
- Oil prices tumble after Saudis say there is no need for further OPEC production cuts
- Former Iraqi translator tells of death threats before special admission to U.S.
- NBC's `30 Rock': Chockablock With Laughs
- Bronchial infection forces singer Thomas Quasthoff to cancel Carnegie Hall appearance
- Jordan's rose-colored stone city, Petra, becomes candidate for new 7 wonders of the world
- Quasthoff Cancels Carnegie Appearance
- Yuri Stern, Russian activist turned hardline lawmaker, dies at 58
- U.S. state legislator's comments on slavery anger blacks, Jews
- Terror suspect being watched by British police disappears, official says
- Lachey and Mendes Are Most Fun, Fearless
- BP failed to emphasize safety at U.S. plants before deadly explosion, panel report says
- Politics take forefront as Libby jury selection begins
- Music Review: Sloan Stretches on New CD
- Founders of online payment processing company Neteller charged in online gambling case
- Al Attiyah wins 10th stage of Dakar Rally
- Several MLS teams see spike in sales since Beckham announcement
- Trump to Get Star on Hollywood Fame Walk
- Nick Lachey, Eva Mendes named Fun Fearless Male & Female of the Year by Cosmopolitan magazine
- Hollywood's Highlights for 2007
- McCain says he hopes to make amends with conservative Christian leader Dobson
- Supermodel Campbell admits in New York City court she hit maid with phone
- Second arrest warrant issued for former Argentina President Isabel Peron for death-squads
- Hedge fund offers $499 million investment in mall developer Mills
- Globes Outduel `24' in Ratings
- Music Review: America Returns
- Golden Globes continue ratings rebound, outdrawing `24' Monday night
- Muse, Lily Allen lead nominations for British Music industry's Brit Awards
- U.S. Navy names next aircraft carrier for late President Gerald Ford
- Former Iraqi translator tells of death threats before special admission to U.S.
- Federal prosecutors want former Cendant chairman sentenced to more than 12 years
- Alleged Racism at Popular Brit TV Show
- Inquiry scheduled in death of Anna Nicole Smith's son
- Inquiry Set in Death of Daniel Smith
- Talks for return of al-Sadr's ministers and legislators fail to reach agreement
- Donald Trump gets 2,327th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Fraud charges dropped against Greek telecoms tycoon
- Sylvester Stallone attends British premier of his new film
- Lawsuit over use of Quran oath in US courtroom can go forward, appeals court rules
- Mexican movie industry encouraged by recognition of Mexican talent at Golden Globe awards
- Use of virtual reality spreading in business world
- Agribusiness giant Cargill profits rise 34 percent
- Bush says Iraq hangings show government still has`some maturation to do'
- Inquiry Set in Death of Daniel Smith
- Insured losses drop to $8.8 billion in 2005 on fewer hurricanes, U.S. report says
- U.S. Navy names next aircraft carrier for late President Gerald Ford
- Donald Trump gets 2,327th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Feds want former Cendant chairman sentenced to more than 12 years
- Bahamas inquiry scheduled in death of Anna Nicole Smith's son
- Oil prices below $52 a barrel after Saudis say no need for further OPEC production cuts
- Bush says Iraq hangings show government still has`some maturation to do'
- Appeals court rules lawsuit seeking use of Quran oath in US courtroom can go forward
- Patients with drug-coated stents should take anti-clotting drugs for at least a year
- Study: Drug delays cancer return after pancreas surgery
- 50th Anniversary for Beatles-Famous Club
- Dog Rescued After Being Buried Alive
- Labradoodle Awakens Owner During Fire
- Ronald McDonald Statue Reported Stolen
- Colombian warlord testifies on links with military
- Naomi Campbell Pleads Guilty to Assault
- Trump Gets Star on Hollywood Fame Walk
- `Adrift in Macao' Satirizes Film Noir
- Court orders review of painkiller Vioxx class action suit; new trial starts
- Dow Jones industrials hit third record close, broader indexes mixed
- Gold prices
- Founders of Internet company charged in NYC gambling case
- Intel Q4 profit plunges 39 percent, still beats estimates
- Recent online videos underscore difficulties controlling digital information once set free
- R. Kelly Drops Suit Over Security Shack
- Dollar falls against euro and pound after U.S., European economic data
- Bush says Iraq hangings show government still has`some maturation to do'
- R. Kelly drops lawsuit over guardhouse at his mansion
- Hedge fund offers $499 million investment in mall developer Mills
- Madrid president: Beckham picked Galaxy because he had no other offers
- Patients with drug-coated stents should take anti-clotting drugs for at least a year
- Dow Jones industrials hit third record close, broader indexes mixed
- Urban to launch world tour in Europe
- Murder trial of producer Phil Spector sets jury selection date
- Feds want former Cendant chairman sentenced to more than 12 years
- Inquiry Set in Death of Daniel Smith
- Gold and silver fall with drop in crude oil prices
- Juventus beats Cesena 2-1 to claim share of Serie B lead
- American Airlines upgrades Tokyo facilities
- Investors offer plans to give Mills cash infusion
- Intel Q4 profit plunges 39 percent, still beats estimates
- Saviola hat-trick earns FC Barcelona place in Copa del Rey quarterfinals
- Middlesbrough, Man City reach fourth round of FA Cup with replay victories
- Trump Gets Star on Hollywood Fame Walk
- Prices soar for California citrus after temperatures plummet
- U.S. official says Castro taking steps to smooth transition of power in Cuba to brother
- Urban to launch world tour in Europe
- Court orders review of painkiller Vioxx class action suit as new trial set to start
- Keith Urban, Out of Rehab, to Go on Tour
- Urban, out of rehab, to launch world tour in Europe
- Founders of Internet company charged in New York City gambling case
- Middlesbrough, Man City reach fourth round of FA Cup with replay victories
- New charges brought against 3 defendants in Refco fraud case
- Trump Gets Star on Hollywood Fame Walk
- `Stomp the Yard' Opens at $25.9 Million
- Keith Urban, Out of Rehab, to Go on Tour
- Spanish paper: Castro in grave condition after 3 failed operations
- Chrysler to cut jobs at truck engine plant
- `Stomp the Yard' leads weekend box office with $25.9 million
- McCain says he hopes to make amends with conservative Christian leader Dobson
- Slew of Parties Follow Golden Globes
- Webber signs with Pistons
- 2nd arrest warrant issued for Argentine ex-President Isabel Peron for death squads
- New charges brought against 3 defendants in Refco fraud case
- Tribune's Wednesday deadline for bids approaches quietly
- Reinsurer Greenlight Capital Re files for IPO worth up to $175M
- Guatemala says it has resolved cash shortage that provoked capital flight
- WNBA holding All-Star game in Washington in July
- Stock splits remain below average in 2006 even as markets rose
- Middlesbrough, Man City reach fourth round of FA Cup with replay victories
- U.S. senators introduce climate change resolution, urge U.S. to join U.N. warming talks
- Montoya: Schumacher a "nobody" in States
- GMAC ResCap to cut 1000 jobs in mortgage-related business
- Venezuela to take at least 60 percent stakes in nationalized oil projects
- NYSE fines specialists $2.8M for trading violations
- Blue Jackets activate Fedorov, send Picard to Syracuse
- GE forms partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
- Comedian George Lopez picks up the golf mantle for Bob Hope
- Lopez Picks Up Golf Mantle for Bob Hope
- Officer Celebrated, Ridiculed Over Cart
- Study Outlines Chicago Theater Impact
- Parents Expect Large Baby, but Get Three
- Defending champ Germany gets first victory 1-0 over Japan; Spain 2-2 with Australia
- Study: Economic impact of downtown Chicago theater $635 million
- Saudi oil minister says there is no need for new production cuts by OPEC
- Alinghi holds lead at Key West 2007 regatta
- Saudi oil minister says there is no need for new production cuts by OPEC
- Mickelson takes crash course toward improvement
- Former top VW executive goes on trial in corruption scandal
- Much-discussed exchange between Boxer and Rice resonates with women
- Obama launches White House bid
- Airbus seen losing 5-year lead on orders to Boeing
- Could EU's global sway be rising as U.S. clout ebbs?
- US state legislator's comments on slavery anger blacks, Jews
- Obama's candidacy draws immediate comparisons to Clinton, Edwards
- BP failed to emphasize safety at U.S. plants before deadly explosion, panel report says
- Vinatieri gets chance to boot his former team out of playoffs
- U.S. official says Castro taking steps to smooth Cuba's transition of power
- Spanish paper: Castro in grave condition after 3 failed operations
- Japan November current account surplus up 21.5 percent on year
- Keith Urban, Out of Rehab, to Go on Tour
- Bush says Iraq hangings show Baghdad government "still got some maturation to do"
- Prices soar for California citrus after temperatures plummet
- Frozen Cuban assets are target of multimillion-dollar lawsuits
- Ali turns 65 with his voice muted, but his mind still clear
- Museum of Modern Art's outer walls feature public art movie project
- Michael J. Fox to Attend State of Union
- Michael J. Fox to be guest of congressman at President Bush's State of the Union speech
- Japanese stocks lower, dollar up against the yen in early trade
- Lopez Picks Up Golf Mantle for Bob Hope
- Spanish paper: Castro in grave condition after 3 failed operations
- Australian town council reverses decision rejecting African refugees
- U.S. attorney general says Guantanamo trials delayed because of legal challenges
- Boy Allegedly Take Joy Ride on Train
- Wildfires raze 8 homes, wreak havoc in southern Australia
- Trump Gets Star on Hollywood Fame Walk
- Israeli army chief of staff resigns over Lebanon failures
- Illegal immigration foe moves toward presidential bid
- Potential jurors opposed to Bush administration excluded from Libby jury
- Whose Your Daddy? Chimp Haven Wonders
- Darlene Conley, longtime soap opera actress on 'Bold and the Beautiful' dies at 72
- Dog Rescued After Being Buried Alive
- TV Actress Darlene Conley Dies in LA
- Labradoodle Awakens Owner During Fire
- U.S. commander wants to extend combat tours in Afghanistan
- Carib Cup: Guyana, Cuba win
- `The Apprentice' host Donald Trump gets Hollywood star, questions about O'Donnell
- Exxon appealing order to pay $2.5 billion for 1989 oil spill
- Federal judge delays trial over California auto-emission rules
- Bank of Japan to meet amid mounting speculation of interest rate hike
- Bank of Japan to meet amid mounting speculation of interest rate hike
- Boys Allegedly Take Train on Joy Ride
- Federal judge delays trial over California auto-emission rules
- TV Actress Darlene Conley Dies in LA
- Health authorities probe Japan cake maker suspected of using old milk
- Health authorities probe Japan cake maker suspected of using old milk
- WWF says coffee grown in Indonesian national park threatens rhinos, tigers
- Japanese stocks lower on reports central bank may leave rates unchanged
- Japanese stocks lower on reports central bank may leave rates unchanged
- U.S. commander wants to extend combat tours in Afghanistan
- Bird flu detected in southern Japan identified as virulent H5N1 strain
- Thailand retracts invitation to Singapore's foreign minister
- Flood evacuees in southern Malaysia hovers around 100,000 as government rushes aid
- Suspect Nabbed After Picking Wrong Door
- Michael Bevan retires from first-class cricket
- Michael Bevan retires from first-class cricket
- U.S., North Korean chief negotiators to meet for 2nd day in Germany over nuclear impasse
- Philippine military try to confirm death of top Islamic militant wanted by U.S.
- Trump Gets Star on Hollywood Fame Walk
- WCT: Netherlands down Argentina, Australia draws Spain, Germany wins
- Heigl Upset With Co-Star's Comments
- Katherine Heigl upset with `Grey' co-star Isaiah Washington's comments at Golden Globe Awards
- Heigl Upset With Co-Star's Comments
- Actor Paul Sorvino pulls gun on daughter's ex-boyfriend, she says
- Japanese ruling party lawmakers vow to continue war shrine visits
- Diana Ross going on 'American Idol,' plans to tour with new album
- Oil market rebounds after dropping to 19-month lows
- Oil market rebounds after dropping to 19-month lows
- Rains ease in flood-stricken southern Malaysia while diarrhea spreads in relief centers
- Top U.S., NKorea envoys to discuss nuclear impasse at 2nd day of talks in Germany
- China, EU sign agreement to create joint law school
- Heigl Upset With Co-Star's Comments
- Heigl Upset With Co-Star's Comments
- Saudi oil minister says there is no need for new production cuts by OPEC
- Saudi oil minister says there is no need for new production cuts by OPEC
- Philippine military tries to confirm death of top al-Qaida-linked militant wanted by US
- Federal judge delays trial over California auto-emission rules
- Daughter: Sorvino Pulled Gun in Dispute
- Jury Selection Date Set in Spector Trial
- China says trade with Taiwan reached US$100 billion last year
- China says trade with Taiwan reached US$100 billion last year
- Daughter: Sorvino Pulled Gun in Dispute
- Federer reaches third round with straight-sets win over Bjorkman
- Chinese electric appliances chain Gome says founder cleared in probe
- Chinese electric appliances chain Gome says founder cleared in probe
- GM's leader says government should promote alternative fuels
- Australia's Woolworths applies to buy New Zealand's Warehouse Group
- Australia's Woolworths applies to buy New Zealand's Warehouse Group
- Japanese ruling party lawmakers vow to continue war shrine visits
- Passport rules worry Canadians, border states
- Diana Ross to Mentor on 'American Idol'
- Armstrong in Iowa: Push Cancer Research
- Indian software company Wipro says profit in latest quarter jumped 40 percent
- Israeli army chief of staff resigns over Lebanon failures
- Indian software company Wipro says profit in latest quarter jumped 40 percent
- Australia's Woolworths applies to buy New Zealand's Warehouse Group
- Australia's Woolworths applies to buy New Zealand's Warehouse Group
- In disease reportedly afflicting Castro, age is often the biggest factor
- U.S. official says Castro taking steps to smooth Cuba's transition of power
- Spanish paper: Castro in grave condition after 3 failed operations
- Armstrong asks Iowans to support presidential candidate dedicated to cancer research
- Top U.S., NKorea envoys to discuss nuclear impasse at 2nd day of talks in Germany
- Diana Ross to Mentor on 'American Idol'
- Japanese ruling party lawmakers vow to continue war shrine visits
- Former Pakistan cricket captain Moin Khan briefly arrested for beating wife
- Former Pakistan cricket captain Moin Khan briefly arrested for beating wife
- Former Pakistan cricket captain Moin Khan briefly arrested for beating wife
- New Zealand stocks rise as inflation falls
- Chief U.S. negotiator cites progress in South Korea trade talks, Yonhap reports
- U.S. commander wants to extend combat tours in Afghanistan
- Israeli army chief of staff resigns over Lebanon failures
- China's Baosteel acquires smaller rival Xinjiang Bayi, boosting capacity
- China's Baosteel acquires smaller rival Xinjiang Bayi, boosting capacity
- Mavs overcome McGrady's 45 to down Rockets
- Chief U.S. negotiator cites progress in South Korea trade talks, Yonhap reports
- Chief U.S. negotiator cites progress in South Korea trade talks, Yonhap reports
- China says trade with Taiwan topped US$107 billion last year
- China says trade with Taiwan topped US$107 billion last year
- Wildfires destroy homes, wreak havoc in southern Australia
- Devils down Rangers to extend Atlantic lead
- Taiwan and U.S. holding discussions about fugitive businessman
- Official union formed at Taiwanese company targeted by Chinese government labor group
- Daughter: Sorvino Pulled Gun in Dispute
- Gonzales: Judges unfit to rule on anti-terror policy
- Bank of Japan meets amid mounting speculation of interest rate hike
- Bank of Japan meets amid mounting speculation of interest rate hike
- Indonesia to cull backyard chickens amid spike in bird flu cases
- Indonesia to cull backyard chickens amid spike in bird flu cases
- Indonesia to cull backyard chickens amid spike in bird flu cases
- Republicans face uncomfortable vote on Bush's war plan
- Nepal's former Maoist rebels set to begin handing over weapons
- Pakistan's World Cup probables to undergo doping tests, cricket board says
- Indonesia to cull backyard chickens amid spike in bird flu cases
- Indonesia to cull backyard chickens amid spike in bird flu cases
- Taiwan shares rise 0.5 percent, led by food and transport sectors
- Australian share market down as banks, resources fall
- Oil market rebounds after dropping to 19-month lows
- Oil market rebounds after dropping to 19-month lows
- Federer reaches third round with straight-sets win
- Australian Open Show Court Schedule
- Israeli army chief of staff resigns over Lebanon failures
- Semiconductor equipment maker ASML 4Q profit quadruples
- Helicopters used to transport snow to Cortina course
- Sri Lankan military: Air force bombs Tamil rebel position
- SABMiller PLC says 3Q lager volumes up 10 percent, performance in line with expectations
- British Treasury chief Brown in India to push economic, bilateral ties
- Hardline Indian Kashmir separatists strike to protest moderate leaders' Pakistan visit
- Woolworths holiday retail sales down 4.6 percent, but group sales up 2.2 percent
- Sony Ericsson triples 4Q net profit, sees record sales volumes
- Hyundai Motor Co. union agrees to end strike
- Hyundai Motor Co. union agrees to end strike
- Saudi oil minister says there is no need for new production cuts by OPEC
- Saudi oil minister says there is no need for new production cuts by OPEC
- Oil market rebounds after dropping to 19-month lows
- Hong Kong comedian Stephen Chow completes new movie, spokeswoman says
- Oil market rebounds after dropping to 19-month lows
- Thailand defends its diplomatic actions against Singapore
- Alitalia: Spinetta resigns from the board of directors of the Italian airline
- Japanese stocks rise as investors await BOJ meeting outcome
- Japanese stocks rise as investors await BOJ meeting outcome
- Indonesia to cull backyard chickens amid spike in bird flu cases
- Hyundai union agrees to end strike over disputed bonuses
- Hyundai union agrees to end strike over disputed bonuses
- Woolworths holiday retail sales down 4.6 percent, but group sales up 2.2 percent
- SABMiller PLC says 3Q lager volumes up 10 percent, performance in line with expectations
- Nepal's former Maoist rebels set to begin handing over weapons
- Officials inspect poultry farms in neighborhood of bird flu outbreak in southern Japan
- Federer happy to give more than just the match details
- Malaysia says FTA talks cannot be completed before July deadline
- Malaysia says FTA talks cannot be completed before July deadline
- Asashoryu in form at New Year sumo
- Asashoryu in form at New Year sumo
- Asashoryu in form at New Year sumo
- Mitsubishi Motors announces diesel engine supply pact with Peugeot
- Mitsubishi Motors announces diesel engine supply pact with Peugeot
- Nepal's former Maoist rebels begin handing over weapons
- Daughter: Sorvino Pulled Gun in Dispute
- Athens braces for mass demonstration against education reform
- German 2006 inflation up 1.7 percent, driven by high fuel costs
- Semiconductor equipment maker ASML 4Q profit quadruples
- China, EU agree to set up law school ahead of talks on expanded trade, energy ties
- Chinese currency hits new record high; stocks fall on jitters in property sector
- China's Baosteel acquires smaller rival Xinjiang Bayi, boosting capacity
- China's Baosteel acquires smaller rival Xinjiang Bayi, boosting capacity
- Bavarian sister to Merkel's conservatives leaves dispute over leader unresolved
- Dollar climbs vs yen on reports that Bank of Japan may leave rates steady
- Dollar climbs vs yen on reports that Bank of Japan may leave rates steady
- Former U.S. ambassador to U.N. favors collapses of North Korean regime
- Ohio Boys Take Joy Ride on a Train
- Hong Kong shares rise on property stocks; oil companies fall
- Philippine shares fall as traders lock in profits from market's rally
- U.S. Senate tries to restore reputation with voters
- Singapore's exports tumbled 14.2 percent in December
- Airbus says it won 824 orders in 2006, losing lead to Boeing
- Mitsubishi Motors announces diesel engine supply pact with Peugeot
- Britain's unemployment 5.5 percent in 3 months to Nov. 30
- Japan's top carrier JAL to increase profitable international flights
- Airbus says it won 824 orders in 2006, parent company forecasts loss
- Debate over late Socialist premier Craxi highlights controversial 'Clean Hands' legacy
- Airbus says it won 824 orders in 2006, parent company forecasts loss
- Military: Sri Lanka air force bombs Tamil rebel position
- German EU presidency expresses 'great concern' over violent clashes in Bolivia
- Nepal's former Maoist rebels begin handing over weapons
- Euro slightly down against U.S. dollar
- Japanese ruling party lawmakers vow to continue war shrine visits
- Hardline Indian Kashmir separatists strike to protest moderate leaders' Pakistan visit
- Hyundai union agrees to end strike over disputed bonuses
- Hyundai union agrees to end strike over disputed bonuses
- Spanish paper: Castro in grave condition after 3 failed operations
- Chinese prison inmate sculpts Confucius statue
- Chinese prison inmate sculpts Confucius statue
- Thailand post-coup leaders hope to hold elections earlier than planned
- Madrid president lambasted for comments about Beckham, team
- Sony Ericsson triples 4Q net profit, sees record sales volumes
- Israeli army chief of staff resigns over Lebanon failures
- FIFA Soccer Rankings
- British singer James Blunt moving to Switzerland
- Malaysia says FTA deal with U.S. cannot be completed before July deadline
- Paris Hilton to be businessman's special guest at Vienna Opera Ball
- Euro-zone inflation stays at 1.9 percent in December
- Bank of Japan likely to hold off on rate hike to monitor price data, media reports say
- Former VW executive goes on trial in corruption scandal
- Alitalia: Spinetta resigns from the board of directors of the Italian airline
- U.S. dollar mixed, gold lower in European morning trading
- Singapore shares end flat as gains in REITs offset losses in tech stocks
- Airbus says it won 824 orders in 2006, parent company forecasts loss
- Banlgadesh court says former ruler does not have to serve more time on corruption charge
- Banlgadesh court says former ruler does not have to serve more time on corruption charge
- Euro-zone inflation stays at 1.9 percent in December
- IRB confirms dates for World Cup qualifying matches
- Brazil remains in first place in year's first world soccer rankings
- Sentex Sensing makes euro52M bid for assets of bankrupt BenQ Mobile
- Spain's prime minister says dialogue still an option to solve Basque conflict
- Spanish paper: Castro in grave condition after 3 failed operations
- Rice to meet German foreign minister amid rising pressure for movement in Mideast
- India to raise racism charge against Britain over reality TV show
- India to raise racism charge against Britain over reality TV show
- Indian software company Wipro says profit in latest quarter jumped 40 percent
- Asian markets mixed as Japanese and Hong Kong shares rise; China stocks drop
- Indonesian shares raise on gains in Indofood, Danamon
- NYC's MoMA Features Outdoor Film Exhibit
- Chief U.S. negotiator cites progress in South Korea free trade talks
- Beijing says restaurant staff should wash hands for a safe 2008 Olympics
- Dollar mixed, gold lower in European morning trading
- Polish government says economy likely grew by 5.7 percent in 2006
- MoMA Debuts Movie Project on Outer Walls
- Thai shares down 0.7 percent on profit-taking in blue chips
- Vaughan ruled out of Gabba match; Flintoff restored as captain
- Vaughan ruled out of Gabba match; Flintoff restored as captain
- Belgian elections set for June 10
- Republicans face uncomfortable vote on Bush's war plan
- World marathon record holder Paula Radcliffe gives birth to girl
- 2 Ohio boys walk out of juvenile detention home, take 12-mile joy ride on train
- Indian police investigating kidney selling racket among tsunami survivors
- Jankovic learns her lessons from terrible 2006
- Police arrest 3 more leading Muslim Brotherhood members in crackdown on group's finances
- Vaughan ruled out of Gabba match; Flintoff restored as captain
- Vaughan ruled out of Gabba match; Flintoff restored as captain
- Indian shares end flat for 2nd straight session
- Indian shares end flat for 2nd straight session
- London's FTSE-100 index down 5.7 points at 6210.0 at midday
- AC Milan, Inter reportedly investigated for false bookkeeping
- Blair condemns racism after "Big Brother" show provokes complaints over bullying
- German consumer prices rise 1.7 percent in 2006, driven by high fuel costs
- Plan for Kosovo's future overshadows showdown between reformers, nationalists
- Daughter: Sorvino Pulled Gun in Dispute
- Coventry fires manager Micky Adams
- China, EU begin talks on expanding trade, energy ties
- Southwest Airlines posts 19 percent drop in 4Q profit on higher fuel costs
- JPMorgan Chase reports strong 4Q profits on investment banking gains, sale of trust unit
- Tibetan leader Dalai Lama opposes death by hanging
- Former VW executive goes on trial in corruption scandal
- Health authorities probe Fujiya cake plant suspected of using old milk, eggs
- India's drug companies say they will reduce promotional gifts to physicians
- Blair condemns racism after 'Big Brother' show provokes complaints over bullying
- Russia's antitrust regulator approves deal creating world's biggest aluminum maker
- Goetschl leads women's World Cup downhill training
- India to raise racism charge against Britain over reality TV show
- Federer, Roddick, Williams cruise into third round
- JPMorgan Chase reports strong 4Q profits on investment banking gains, sale of trust unit
- British Treasury chief Brown in India to push economic, bilateral ties
- Clinton wants to cap troops in Iraq, increase troops in Afghanistan
- Australian Open Seeds Fared
- Brussels tells Albania local polls essential for closer ties with the bloc
- Merkel calls for new partnership agreement with Russia, EU constitution by 2009
- Muralitharan, Vaas will not tour India for limited-overs series, cricket official says
- Muralitharan, Vaas will not tour India for limited-overs series, cricket official says
- Japan, Switzerland set to launch free trade talks
- Japan, Switzerland set to launch free trade talks
- Indian border guards say Pakistani forces fired on them, injuring 2
- UNICEF says more than 1,000 children under 15 infected with HIV each day
- Republicans face uncomfortable vote on Bush's war plan
- Blair refuses to publish response to OECD on reasons for halting of Saudi arms probe
- U.S. wholesale prices moderate last month after big November surge
- Pressure mounts on Olmert to resign after departure of army chief
- Clinton wants to cap troops in Iraq, increase troops in Afghanistan
- Muralitharan, Vaas will not tour India for limited-overs series, cricket official says
- Muralitharan, Vaas will not tour India for limited-overs series, cricket official says
- Clinton wants to cap troops in Iraq, increase troops in Afghanistan
- GM says it sold 9.09 million vehicles worldwide in 2006
- Continental says '07 pretax margin to be lower because of acquisitions
- Spanish newspaper: Castro himself took decision that led to surgery complications
- Oil prices edge lower, past 19-month lows
- Senior Western diplomat travels to Belarus as local elections condemned by EU
- GM says it sold 9.09 million vehicles worldwide in 2006
- American Airlines' parent, AMR Corp., swings to 4Q, annual profit
- Australian Open: What a difference a year makes for Baghdatis
- Clinton wants to cap troops in Iraq, increase troops in Afghanistan
- Blair drawn into 'Big Brother' racial abuse row; bettors place hopes on target
- Talisman Energy reports significant oil at Hai Su Trang well off Vietnam
- Indian border guards say Pakistani forces fired on them, injuring 2
- Cars torched as clashes erupt during student demonstration against education reform
- Israel's unknown Sela gives Safin a scare at Australian Open
- India to raise racism charge against Britain over reality TV show
- American Airlines' parent, AMR, earns narrow 4Q profit, 1st full-year profit since 2000
- India to raise racism charge against Britain over reality TV show
- Russia's antitrust regulator approves deal creating world's biggest aluminum maker
- Poland hopes to get first LNG shipments from Algeria by 2010-2011, minister says
- General Motors sells 9.09 million autos worldwide in 2006, down almost 1 percent from 2005
- Canadian finance minister begins China trip aimed at boosting trade, mending fences
- Norwegian-owned Seadrill wins contract to drill for oil off China
- Spanish newspaper: Castro himself took decision that led to surgery complications
- Blair drawn into 'Big Brother' racial abuse row; bettors place hopes on target
- Sports chief wants report on missed tests
- Dong signs new contract with Manchester United
- Sports chief wants report on missed tests
- Report cites freedom deficit in Russia, China, but says China's economy might bring change
- Drop in U.S. cancer deaths accelerates
- Analysts: Get used to lower Intel profit margins in fight with AMD
- McDonald's posts 7.2 percent rise in December sales, sees $1 per-share profit in 4Q
- Alitalia: Spinetta resigns from the board of directors of the Italian airline
- U.S. stocks fall as larger than expected producer price index rekindles inflation worries
- Telecom Italia Media chairman quits
- Senate Africa expert urges multi-pronged U.S. effort in Somalia
- Sony Ericsson triples 4Q net profit, sees record sales volumes
- Britain to appoint full-time rugby league coach; Noble's contract not renewed
- Fixing quake-damaged undersea cables will take weeks, Japanese companies say
- Paris Hilton to Attend Vienna Opera Ball
- Former VW executive goes on trial in corruption scandal
- PM say Slovenia to assist Macedonia next year in opening EU membership talks
- Hard-line Indian Kashmir separatists strike to protest moderate leaders' Pakistan visit
- Slovenian leader says Ljubljana will focus on western Balkans when it assumes EU presidence in 2008
- Congo rebels kill, eat 2 endangered mountain gorillas in east, conservationists say
- Discontent with Ahmadinejad grows as Iranians feel pain of rising prices, unemployment
- ICC confirms Gibbs to appeal racism ban
- Bulletin of Atomic Scientists prepares to move 'Doomsday Clock' toward midnight
- Austria, Romania offer support to Serbia's pro-European leaders
- Katharine McPhee to guest star on "Lonelygirl15" Web series
- Stocks fall as larger than expected producer price index rekindles inflation worries
- Congo rebels kill, eat 2 endangered mountain gorillas in east, conservationists say
- Two senators from California aim to take lead on U.S. efforts to curb global warming
- Women's super-G rescheduled for San Sicario
- Switzerland's Schoch brothers, Austrian women come out top in giant slalom
- General Motors sells 9.09 million autos worldwide in 2006, down almost 1 percent from 2005
- Clinton wants to cap troops in Iraq, increase forces in Afghanistan
- Middle East turmoil to take center stage at World Economic Forum
- Nationwide signs up K-Fed to star in Super Bowl ad
- Grenada's premier calls for men convicted in 1983 coup to reveal victims' burial site
- AC Milan interested in signing Ronaldo
- Olofsson wins 7.5-kilometer sprint
- Tracking the awards: A list of movie awards leading up to the Oscars
- Tracking the awards: A list of movie awards leading up to the Oscars
- Atomic scientists moves 'Doomsday Clock' toward midnight
- Foreigners buy a net $58B of long-term US securities in November, down 23 percent
- Beckham, Ronaldo again omitted from Madrid squad
- Digital music sales doubled in 2006, but failed to compensate for drop in CD sales
- Britain says UEFA has to reinvent itself to face the challenges of soccer
- Spanish newspaper: Castro himself took decision that led to surgery complications
- Katharine McPhee Guests on Lonelygirl15
- Turkmenistan election to be monitored by domestic observers, officials say
- Sampdoria advances to Italian Cup semifinals, eliminates Chievo
- McDonald's to top 4Q estimates on strong Dec. sales; Europe a key
- Internet company founder faces money laundering charges in US Virgin Islands court
- Euro up slightly against U.S. dollar
- Senate Africa expert urges multi-pronged U.S. effort in Somalia
- High Speed Rail, Lottery with Crashed Computers-Unfit for Technology Superpower Image
- Federer becoming a statesman
- Mavs win despite McGrady's 45
- Ali is 65, and we still don't know him
- Thailand's Danai comes up with biggest win of career
- Golay Pearls sets up store at SOGO BR4
- Burberry introduces new wrist watches
- Mark Valentine's Day at Regent
- Asia Delta Ceramics Show in February
- Festival parties at Spring Park Urai
- Buddha Fruit Festival opens Saturday
- Grand Formosa Regent Taipei to pamper lovers with fine dining
- Sidlines
- Brodeur records eighth shutout in Devils' win
- Madrid president lambasted for comments about players
- China Air, EVA advance amid upgraded ratings
- Yuan gains seen to do little to reduce trade surplus
- China-Taiwan trade shot up 18% last year
- Wall Street ends mixed dut to earnings caution
- In Brief
- Bad weather may delay Asian Internet repairs
- Prices for California citrus soar after storm
- Macau casinos seen drawing many tourists
- Official union set up at Taiwanese factory in China
- Delays in A380 blamed for Airbus loss in 2006
- Boom in Asia's affluent set to transform markets
- Sentex Sensing bids for BenQ unit's assets
- HSBC to acquire Chailease Credit Services Co.
- But Taiwan investor confidence on the rise
- Local consumers pessimistic, index shows
- Marks & Spencer to enter Taiwan with President's help
- In Brief
- Scientists find key facts about 1918 pandemic flu
- UK bans Avon 'face lift' cream advert
- Jolie, Pitt move to New Orleans, plan charity work, report claims
- Dolphins off Long Island freed after being stranded for a week
- Pancreatic cancer linked to gum disease
- Embryo saved in Katrina flood is now a boy called Noah
- Reject torture and redeem America's soul
- Money and interests do not always win in world athletics
- Teens dread thought of Russia's army
- Tough times often await youths aging out of U.S. foster care system
- Gypsy slum festers near Milan
- Sirleaf brings a little light to war-torn Liberia
- In Brief
- Chinese, international outcry grows over beating, death of reporter
- Australia bushfires level homes, force evacuations of hundreds
- Rains ease in Malaysia while diarrhea spreads
- Japan pledges visits to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine
- Nepal's ex-rebels to hand over weapons
- Philippines says Abu Sayyaf leader dies in clash
- In Brief
- Bush's plan for Iraq gets nod from moderate Arabs
- Terror suspect escape ups pressure on UK's Reid
- Merkel warns of failure on EU charter
- Israel's 'Fat Man' pleads guilty
- Obama plunges into 2008 White House race
- In Brief
- KMT vetoes Chen's nomination for top prosecutor
- Indonesian worker diagnosed with leprosy, says hospital official
- Armored car robber to be extradited from PRC
- Planned expressway seen damaging environment
- Art museum to reopen in February
- Crowds pack THSRC stations amid cheap fares
- U.S. requests further information on Wang case
- Kuomintang set to conduct May primary for presidency
- Lions' coach gets visit from prosecutors
- Hou answers queries over suicide cop
- Officials may fly to U.S. to pursue Wang fugitives
- Su vows reforms to prevent another Rebar fiasco
- NATO and Afghanistan forces seize Taliban commander in raid
- Israeli army chief of staff Halutz resigns over failures in Lebanon
- Defense lawyers for Saddam's henchmen call for U.N. probe
- Sakizaya becomes Taiwan's 13th native tribe
- Teacher fired over decision to have sex change surgery
- Kaohsiung bid to host 2011 games fails
- Lawmakers burning midnight oil to review budget
- Government should consider the interest of the nation, not of the entrepreneurs
- Top prosecutor nominee wins legislative approval
- Demand for SOA-related change management services is on the rise but transition proves challenging, says IDC
- IDC predicts top 10 telecommunications trends across Asia-Pacific in 2007
- Acer enjoys significant gains in Q4 2006
- WiFly selling prepaid wireless Internet access card at convenience outlets
- Winners of KGEx's MORE Talk Season's Greetings Contest!
- Taiwan, Philippines sponsor agriculture seminar
- First lady and witnesses ask for leave from trial again
- The gift of a thousand smiles
- Hope Workers' Center throws 20th anniversary bash
- Nortel and Microsoft CEOs outline transformation of business communications
- MasterCard unveils 2007 rewards program for premium cardholders
- The CEPD says Taiwan unemployment problem abates
- Cabinet not to take over Rebar's another affiliate
- People urged to beware of radio waves from wireless internet service stations
- Ruling and opposition lawmakers deadlocked over 2007 budget
- Two-year-old killed by mother's car
- Bank to freeze Rebar Group's assets in U.S.
- KMT legislator accuses party of distrusting its members
- Madrid president lambasted for comments about Beckham, team
- Cars burnt as clashes in Greece mar student protest against education reform
- U.S. defense chief suggests he favors commanders' call for more troops in Afghanistan
- Hamburg city selling 10 percent stake in Nivea-maker Beiersdorf
- Mall developer Mills agrees to be acquired for $1.35 billion by Canadian asset manager
- U.N. secretary-general promises reform in meeting with U.S. lawmakers
- Congo rebels kill, eat 2 endangered mountain gorillas in east, conservationists say
- AC Milan signs goalkeeper Storari
- U.S. announces it will renegotiate 3 free trade deals to include labor rights language
- Stallone at U.K. Premiere of New Movie
- Oil prices seesaw around $51 a barrel after falling to fresh 19-month lows
- German computer companies urge action on copyright fees
- Federline Signed to Do Super Bowl Ad
- Dutch court launches investigation into management of engineering company Stork
- Former Cendant chairman gets 12 years and 7 months in prison
- Stallone at U.K. Premiere of New Movie
- European markets close lower
- Oscar Race Lacks Best-Picture Favorite
- Former Cendant chairman gets 12 years and 7 months in prison
- U.K., India Voice 'Big Brother' Worries
- Sundance Film Festival puts risk-takers at forefront with opening-night documentary `Chicago 10'
- The Top Performances Oscar Will Miss
- Rapper Foxy Brown gets good probation report
- Dutch court launches investigation into management of engineering company Stork
- Dunn rejoins Blackburn, leaves Birmingham
- Michigan congressmen try to block deportation of Kurdish immigrant linked to militant group
- Former Cendant chairman gets 12 years and 7 months in prison
- Former Swissair board member regrets damage caused by Swissair financial collapse
- U.K., India Voice 'Big Brother' Worries
- Loeb starts bid for fourth straight world title at Monte Carlo
- Alitalia: Spinetta resigns from Italian airline's board
- South America's leftist shift overshadows trade at Rio trade summit
- Nationwide signs up K-Fed to star in Super Bowl ad
- Stock are mixed after larger than expected producer price index rekindles inflation worries
- Dunn rejoins Blackburn, leaves Birmingham
- Democrats ready resolution stating opposition to Iraq war
- GM sells 9.09 million autos worldwide in 2006, slight decline from 2005
- Community rallies behind '60s rocker Question Mark who lost home in fire
- EU threatens to withdraw aid unless Fiji coup leader tackles human rights, democracy
- Women's super-G rescheduled for San Sicario
- Foxy Brown Gets Good Probation Report
- Liev Schreiber Turns TV Star for `CSI'
- Democrats ready resolution stating opposition to Iraq war
- U.S. mall developer agrees to be bought by Canadian investor for $1.35 billion
- Video-Game News: Microsoft Vs. Sony
- Handheld Jive: Sony's PSP Soldiers On
- Democrats ready resolution stating opposition to Iraq war
- Democrats ready resolution stating opposition to Iraq war
- Sampdoria advances to Italian Cup semifinals, eliminates Chievo
- Italy's Eni, Indonesia's Pertamina sign cooperation agreement for oil and gas resources
- Democrats ready resolution stating opposition to Iraq war
- Brazil's Gremio reaches deal to sign Argentine goalkeeper Saja
- Vaccine market draws venture capital interest
- Oil and gas producer Anadarko sells oil assets in northern Rockies
- Rice says "quartet" nations to meet to discuss Israeli-Palestinian relations
- Romania's presidents accuses premier of asking him to interfere in justice system
- Ecuador economy minister says country will try to make payment on bond debt in February
- Senior British Cabinet minister criticizes Bush's foreign policy
- Trade Commission: Settlements that delay introduction of cheap generic drugs on the rise
- A380 costs mount as Airbus loses orders lead to Boeing
- Director Faces Alcohol Diversion Hearing
- Director Faces Alcohol Diversion Hearing
- Filmmaker Gus Van Sant pleads not guilty in Portland, Oregon, to charges of drunken and reckless driving
- Oman beats United Arab Emirates 2-1 in opening game of Gulf Cup
- Congo government agrees deal with warlord to halt skirmishes in east
- Azerbaijan to get more gas from BP-led consortium, official says
- AC Milan interested in signing Ronaldo
- American democracy group says 4 workers killed in Baghdad ambush
- IMF chief says Europe needs to enact economic reforms
- Looting Trial Looks at Smuggling World
- Cancer deaths in U.S. drop for the second year in a row
- McDonald's to top 4Q estimates on strong Dec. sales; Europe a key
- Honda recalls 81,000 Accord sedans over air bag warning light
- Scientists move 'Doomsday Clock' two minutes toward midnight
- New analysis concludes Napoleon died of stomach cancer, not arsenic poisoning
- Senators agree on resolution opposing Bush's U.S. troop buildup in Iraq
- Q&A With George Jones
- Democrats and Republican anti-war critic offer resolution against Bush plan for Iraq
- Local leaders vow to protest Wisconsin's gay marriage ban during swearing-in ceremony
- American democracy group says 4 workers killed in Baghdad ambush
- Top official sees hope for Somalia after defeat of Islamists
- Jasikevicius moved in 8-player trade between Warriors, Pacers
- Monica Lewinsky job hunting in London
- Surprise Chimp Born at La. Sanctuary
- Starbucks dropping milk products made with growth hormone in some U.S. regions
- ReganBooks Renamed
- On the Net: Celebs' Pre-Fame Day Jobs
- Democrats and Republican war critic offer resolution against Bush plan for Iraq
- Spanish newspaper: Castro himself took decision that led to surgery complications
- Foreign Films Advance in Oscar Race
- Valuev, McCline clash in 273-kilo (600-pound) title fight
- 9 foreign-language films advance in Academy Award race
- Nicaragua's Sandinista lawmaker says party wants to create people's assemblies
- Police Chief: Sorvino Was Legally Armed
- Obama's record in state legislature offers possible ammunition for critics of potential Democratic presidential candidate
- Actor Paul Sorvino, as deputy sheriff, was entitled to weapon, police chief says
- U.S. oil companies to report lower 4Q profits as oil, gas prices decline, analysts say
- Straka signs one-year extension with Rangers
- Miller Brewing sales up on new drinks, flat with domestic brews
- `Idol' Returns With a Ratings High
- '60s Rocker Loses Mich. Home to Fire
- 'America Idol' season premiere is most-watched in show's 6-year history, early numbers show
- ReganBooks imprint to be renamed, then disbanded
- Democrats and Republican war critic offer resolution against Bush plan for Iraq
- Music Review: America Returns
- State hopes to get mental patients' unclaimed ashes to families
- 'Idol' Returns With a Ratings High
- Autopsy Plotted for Big Bopper Remains
- Dollar falls against the euro and pound after U.S. and European inflation reports
- U.S. stocks end mixed on inflation, interest rate worries
- Autopsy Plotted for Big Bopper Remains
- MySpace, target of safety concerns, works on software to notify parents of kids' profiles
- German ex-Chancellor Schroeder praises Putin for 'stability and reliability'
- Secret court to oversee domestic spying program
- Former Guatemalan dictator plans to run for Congress, could avoid prosecution
- James Blunt Moving to Switzerland
- U.S. federal appeals court upholds dismissal of Maryland Wal-Mart law
- FCC Dampens Merger Hopes for Sirius, XM
- Oil prices rally to settle above $52 after a rollercoaster session that saw new 19-month lows
- Satellite radio shares plunge after FCC chairman pours cold water on merger talk
- Oman beats United Arab Emirates, Kuwait draws with Yemen to open Gulf Cup
- Alleged Carjacker Gets Shot in Buttocks
- Intel stock continues tumble despite views chipmaker is undervalued
- Autopsy Plotted for Big Bopper Remains
- Q&A With George Jones
- Egyptian parliament takes first step toward making Mubarak's constitutional reforms
- Ear tubes not needed to promote learning, study shows, in latest blow against common procedure
- Citrus freeze leaves thousands out of work in California
- `Mermaid' Replaces `Beauty' on Broadway
- Birds May Have Sparked W.Va. Office Fire
- Le Guen's first match as PSG coach ends in 0-0 home draw with Toulouse
- Nielsens: Football Pumps Fox Ratings
- Disney bringing in `The Little Mermaid' as `Beauty and the Beast' announces closing show on Broadway
- Officers Use Taser to Free Tangled Deer
- Grenada's premier calls for 1983 coup leaders to reveal victims' burial site
- Adopted Cat Alerts Owner of House Fire
- Arturo Toscanini's immortal spirit celebrated 50 years after his death
- Inter, Sampdoria, Roma advance to Italian Cup semifinals
- Washington Mutual says profits rose 22 percent
- Economy enters new year with most parts of the U.S. reporting moderate growth
- Birmingham upsets Newcastle; Fulham, Spurs advance to FA Cup fourth round
- ReganBooks to Be Disbanded.
- Starbucks dropping milk products made with growth hormone in some U.S. regions
- Trade Commission: Settlements that delay introduction of cheap generic drugs on the rise
- Jury selected in Coca-Cola trade secrets theft trial
- Government awards contracts for bird flu medicine
- Alleged Carjacker Gets Shot in Buttocks
- Research on monkeys finds resurrected 1918 flu killed by turning the body against itself
- Pentagon chief Gates suggests he'll request more U.S. troops in Afghanistan
- No sale seen likely as Tribune bidding period concludes
- Local leaders vow to protest Wisconsin's gay marriage ban during swearing-in ceremony
- A380 costs mount as Airbus loses orders lead to Boeing
- Royalty, tax breaks for oil companies targeted by congressional Democrats
- ReganBooks imprint to be renamed, then disbanded
- Getafe crushes Valencia to reach Copa del Rey quarterfinals
- Birmingham upsets Newcastle; Fulham, Spurs advance to FA Cup fourth round
- Doo Wop Singer Pookie Hudson Dies at 72
- Suicide car bomb in Shiite slum kills 17 people; US woman civilian, Croatian, Hungarian die in attack
- It was just another day in the Senate for Obama _ except for the media horde
- Mexican president worries about rise of 'undemocratic' governments in region
- Gold and silver futures stronger as crude oil rebounds
- It was just another day in the Senate for Obama _ except for the media horde
- 2007 Winter University Games opens in Turin
- Parma acquires Manchester United striker Rossi on loan
- Internet company founder faces money laundering charges in U.S. Virgin Islands court
- Birmingham upsets Newcastle; Fulham, Spurs advance to FA Cup fourth round
- Monica Lewinsky Job-Hunting in London
- Pookie Hudson, singer on Spaniels' doo wop hit `Goodnight, Sweetheart, Goodnight,' dies at 72
- U.S. asks General Electric for permanent fix to problems with certain aircraft engines
- T.R. Knight says `Grey' co-star Isaiah Washington's used slur about him
- Democrats and Republican war critic offer resolution against Bush plan for Iraq
- ReganBooks to Be Disbanded.
- Wholesale prices moderate last month after big November surge
- Pelosi shaking up House fiefdoms to draft global warming proposal
- Schering Sales must pay $435M in drug pricing, marketing case
- Pitt, Jolie move into New Orleans French Quarter mansion
- Michigan congressmen try to block deportation of Kurdish immigrant linked to militant group
- Boussoufa wins Belgian soccer's player of year award
- Pilots at American say executives' stock perks rival company's 2006 profit
- Pitt, Jolie Making Roots in New Orleans?
- Preki replaces Bradley as Chivas USA coach
- ReganBooks imprint to be renamed, then disbanded
- Pitt, Jolie Making Roots in New Orleans?
- Dominican cardinal recovering after open-heart surgery
- Comedian Al Franken reaching out to lawmakers about possible Senate run
- U.S. aviation security chief says no-fly list is being reduced by half
- Refco paid at least $145.3M in fees to bankruptcy professionals
- `Spamalot' Leads Olivier Nominations
- Nominees for Olivier Theater Awards
- Hewlett-Packard extends lead over Dell in worldwide PC market
- ReganBooks to Be Disbanded.
- U.S. defense chief suggests he favors commanders' call for more troops in Afghanistan
- U.S. defense chief suggests he favors commanders' call for more troops in Afghanistan
- Colombian warlord says 2002 voters pressured to vote for Uribe, leader responds angrily
- Estate gives $52 million to Duke for Singapore medical school
- Apple has record 1Q profit, boosted by strong sales of iPods and Macs
- Alleged Carjacker Gets Shot in Buttocks
- Captured Taliban spokesman says militant leader lives in Pakistan
- Ecuador economy minister says country will try to make payment on bond debt in February
- ReganBooks imprint to be renamed, then disbanded
- Lindsay Lohan Checks Into Rehab
- Washington Mutual says profits rose 22 percent
- Bush administration agrees to let secret court oversee domestic spying program
- Clinton wants to cap troops in Iraq, increase troops in Afghanistan
- James Blunt Moving to Switzerland
- Philippine military says killing of militant is blow to Abu Sayyaf
- Pressure mounts on Olmert to resign after army chief quits over Lebanon war failures
- Lindsay Lohan, darling of the late-night paparazzi pack, checks into rehab
- Lindsay Lohan Checks Into Rehab
- NBC says it will add 4th hour of `Today' show in September
- Reports: Bank of Japan likely to hold off on rate hike to monitor price data
- Reports: Bank of Japan likely to hold off on rate hike to monitor price data
- Mellow Montoya enjoying smooth ride in American stock cars
- 5 finalists named for Grammy performance with Justin Timberlake
- Federal appeals court upholds dismissal of state's Wal-Mart law
- U.S. says it wants to modify labor portion of 3 free trade deals
- Virgin America airline says it would toss CEO to win right to fly
- Lindsay Lohan Checks Into Rehab
- Blair drawn into 'Big Brother' racial abuse row as Indians burn an effigy
- George Jones U: School of Country Music
- Middle East turmoil to take center stage at World Economic Forum
- Senate Democratic, Republican war critics unveil resolution against Bush Iraq war plan
- Nepal's former rebels begin handing over weapons
- Senate Democratic, Republican war critics unveil resolution against Bush Iraq war plan
- Mexico court completes hearing for celebrity bounty hunter case
- Had Too Many? Ask Fla. Police for a Ride
- Nepal's former rebels begin handing over weapons
- Indian border guards say Pakistani forces fired on them, injuring 2
- Attorney general says U.S. federal judges unfit to rule on anti-terror policy
- Indian border guards say Pakistani forces fired on them, injuring 2
- Trinidad beats Haiti, both advance to semifinals and CONCACAF Gold Cup
- Evangelicals team with scientists to urge US leaders to fight global warming
- ReganBooks to Be Disbanded
- Allenby's 63 good for Hope lead
- ReganBooks to Be Disbanded
- Malaysian leader pledges to cut red tape in rushing aid to flood victims
- Malaysian leader pledges to cut red tape in rushing aid to flood victims
- Le Guen's first match as PSG coach ends in 0-0 home draw with Toulouse
- Democrats in no rush to build Mexico border fence
- Malaysian leader pledges to cut red tape in rushing aid to flood victims
- Malaysian leader pledges to cut red tape in rushing aid to flood victims
- Japan stocks edge up in early trade, dollar down vs yen
- Partisan fight jeopardizes future of ethics bill in U.S. Senate
- Sampras elected to International Tennis Hall of Fame
- Vanole, former U.S. goalkeeper, dead at 43
- Measure to recognize Native Hawaiians is introduced in US Congress
- Lindsay Lohan Checks Into Rehab
- China announces new real estate tax amid efforts to cool price surge
- U.S. orders company to study copper mine's contamination
- New Will Smith movie 'I Am Legend' prepares for New York filming
- For the love of lemon grass: Learning to cook Thai food in Bangkok
- Seductive, sleepless Miami gets ready to play Super Bowl host
- Malaysia's Proton, France's Peugeot complete study on possible partnership
- Clijsters, Hingis advance to third round
- Puerto Rico positions itself for tourism boom under new U.S. passport laws
- Chinese separated conjoined twin dies on way to hospital
- NBC Expanding `Today' to 4 Hours
- Suspected Tamil rebels fire at Sri Lankan troops, soldier killed
- For the love of lemon grass: Learning to cook Thai food in Bangkok
- For the love of lemon grass: Learning to cook Thai food in Bangkok
- 'I Am Legend' Chopper Flies Over NYC
- India bans AXN channel for 2 months for alleged indecent content
- India bans AXN channel for 2 months for alleged indecent content
- Reports: GE close to buying diagnostics unit of Abbott Laboratories
- Suicide car bomb in Shiite slum kills 17 people; US woman civilian, Croatian, Hungarian die in attack
- Oil rebounds on speculation that prices may have bottomed out for now
- Alleged Carjacker Gets Shot in Buttocks
- Lindsay Lohan Checks Into Rehab
- Lindsay Lohan Checks Into Rehab
- Mitsubishi Fuso to recall 56,000 trucks, including Super Great models, for faulty wheel hubs
- US judge lowers Celebrity Cruise Lines' jury award in Legionnaires' disease case
- College president says Bush library would benefit campus
- Group Checking DVD Copy-Protection Hack
- DVD security group investigating report of hacker attack on copy-protection technology
- Philippine president vows to finish off Abu Sayyaf after top leader killed
- Ethics reform derailed in partisan dispute in U.S. Senate
- Saudi oil minister says short-term oil price changes won't affect OPEC's investment plans
- Suspected Tamil rebels fire at Sri Lankan troops, soldier killed
- Citrus freeze leaves thousands in California out of work
- South Korean antitrust regulator fines Hyundai Motor for unfair practices
- South Korean antitrust regulator fines Hyundai Motor for unfair practices
- Obama's record in state legislature offers possible ammunition for critics of potential Democratic presidential candidate
- Sundance Film Festival sets opening-night documentary `Chicago 10'
- Venezuela's Chavez to seeks to enact laws by decree
- Belize: Unspoiled Caribbean in Central America
- Cancer found more often in dense breast tissue, study says; better mammography needed
- Skype to launch domestic calling plans for 24 countries
- Microsoft to offer online downloads for release of Windows Vista
- Skype to launch domestic calling plans for 25 countries, territories
- Israeli foreign minister says Iran threat to Mideast region
- Sabres snap season-worst three-game winless skid
- South Korea sees highest annual increase in HIV carriers in 2006
- Sabres snap season-worst three-game winless skid
- Group Demands Apology From 'Grey's' Star
- Group demands apology from 'Grey's Anatomy' star Isaiah Washington for Globe comments
- Top U.S. commander in SKorea warns alliance changes could harm ability to keep armistice
- Analysts: Apple Luster Still Strong
- EU reasserts demands on China for lifting of arms embargo, urges more trade reforms
- Group Demands Apology From 'Grey's' Star
- South Korea, U.S. negotiators keep up push for free trade deal
- Israeli foreign minister says Iran threat to Mideast region
- Philippine shares rise on optimism about earnings, foreign buying
- Billy Crystal Serenades Ali on Birthday
- US congressional war resolution could expose Republican divide on Iraq
- Jazz spoil Webber's debut with Pistons
- Hingis and Clijsters race toward showdown at Australian Open
- Swedish retailer IKEA plans move into North Carolina, heartland of U.S. furniture country
- Suicide car bomb in Shiite slum kills 17 people; American woman civilian dies in attack
- Australian stocks rise on stronger resources, finance sectors
- ReganBooks imprint to be disbanded; Mantle book canceled
- New Zealand stocks reach record high on takeover speculation
- Radical Islamic cleric sparks outrage in Australia
- US state is among a few holdouts with laws against unmarried couples living together
- Japan stocks gain as central bank holds off on rate hike
- Japan stocks gain as central bank holds off on rate hike
- Taiwan shares rise 0.8 percent on hopes financial companies have shaken off debts
- Indian forces capture seven suspected northeast rebels
- US congressional leader shaking up House fiefdoms to draft global warming proposal
- Clijsters and Hingis race into third round; Blake, Murray and Hewitt advance
- Billy Crystal Serenades Ali on Birthday
- Bank of Japan keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged
- Japanese conductor Ozawa denies NKorean leader asked him to conduct Pyongyang orchestra
- Oil prices rebound on speculation that prices may have bottomed out for now
- Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing tops Forbes' list of richest people in Greater China
- Foreign minister: Australian Guantanamo Bay inmate not mentally ill
- Islamic protesters hurl abuse at Indonesia's first Playboy centerfold model
- Islamic protesters hurl abuse at Indonesia's first Playboy centerfold model
- Japan stocks gain as central bank holds off on rate hike
- Japan stocks gain as central bank holds off on rate hike
- Australia sentences grandmother to 6 years for trafficking heroin in underpants
- Kesa Electricals PLC reports holiday sales up 6.4 percent
- Egypt reports 19th human case of deadly bird flu
- Thai military officials say diplomatic spat with Singapore won't harm military ties
- Israeli foreign minister says Iran, extremism threat to Mideast region
- Neteller ceases handling U.S. transfers for online gambling
- Alleged racial abuse on 'Big Brother' stirs controversy in India
- Alleged racial abuse on 'Big Brother' stirs controversy in India
- France's Alstom reports 15 percent rise in quarterly revenue
- American stunt man injured in Shanghai leaves hospital
- American stunt man injured in Shanghai leaves hospital
- Fighting in Philippines kills 10 Abu Sayyaf militants following top leader's death
- New nominee Sarkozy edges out Royal in latest poll ahead of French presidential vote
- China stocks fall, led by declines in banks, property; Chinese yuan hits new high
- China launching effort to cut energy waste with greener buildings
- Sri Lankan reports unusual death of birds, officials test for bird flu virus
- Australian police find body found in house gutted by wildfire
- Kesa Electricals PLC reports holiday sales up 6.4 percent
- Asashoryu closes in on 20th title
- Asashoryu closes in on 20th title
- Dollar touches 13-month high vs yen after Bank of Japan leaves rates steady
- Dollar touches 13-month high vs yen after Bank of Japan leaves rates steady
- Germany's Allianz buys out minority shareholders of French unit AGF
- Sweden's Social Democrats expected to pick Mona Sahlin as new party leader
- Sri Lankan reports unusual death of birds, officials test for bird flu virus
- Chinese state-run movie company refuses to import Hollywood film 'The Departed'
- Australian Open Show Court Schedule
- China's president to make 8-nation Africa trip with stops in Sudan, South Africa
- Bulgaria's jobless rate at 9 percent in December
- Neteller ceases handling U.S. transfers for online gambling merchants
- Investor sees friendly Scania-MAN merger as possibility, not necessity
- Kyrgyz parliament blocks president's attempt to reinstate prime minister
- Kyrgyz parliament blocks president's attempt to reinstate prime minister
- LG Electronics launches touch-screen phone that resembles much-hyped Apple iPhone
- LG Electronics launches touch-screen phone that resembles much-hyped Apple iPhone
- Myanmar state media accuses Aung San Suu Kyi of tax evasion
- Japan stocks rose to 9-month high as central bank holds off on rate hike
- Japan stocks rose to 9-month high as central bank holds off on rate hike
- South Korea embarrassed by leaked report amid U.S. free trade talks
- Novartis posts 23 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit
- Political chameleon Kostunica could hold key to Serbian elections
- Nepal's former communist rebels begin handing over weapons
- Bird flu strikes poultry in eighth southern Vietnam province
- Lindsay Lohan Checks Into Rehab
- Indian drug maker Ranbaxy's earnings up 34 percent from previous quarter on overseas sales
- Malaysia's pro-government newspaper sues two bloggers for defamation
- Bank of Japan keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged amid political pressure
- Euro rises against U.S. dollar
- House Democrats push for more fees and taxes on oil companies
- U.K. anti-racketeering agency seizes 77 properties in IRA money-laundering probe
- Hong Kong shares edge up on gains in China Mobile
- Malaysian shares gain on foreign buying
- Youths torch bank branch, government office in Athens
- Sevilla, Barcelona seek improvement in Spanish league
- LSE offers 250 million pound share buyback in fight against Nasdaq
- Singapore shares climb to record high, led by property and shipyard stocks
- High-level Iranian delegation visits North Korea
- More 7,000 people apply as Olympic Equestrian volunteers
- Merck KGaA says fourth-quarter profit rose 18 percent on sales of Erbitux
- Merck KGaA says fourth-quarter profit rose 18 percent on sales of Erbitux
- Kyrgyz parliament blocks president's attempt to reinstate prime minister
- Most Asian markets rise as Japanese stocks hit 9-month high
- Myanmar state media accuses Aung San Suu Kyi of tax evasion
- Most Asian markets rise as Japanese stocks hit 9-month high
- Sinn Fein chief wants to meet dissident IRA groups, persuade them to end violence
- Barry Callebaut says fiscal 1st-quarter sales rose 3.6 percent
- Online retailers did well in Europe this winter, but little cross-border trade
- Saudi Arabia to increase oil production capacity nearly 40 percent by 2009
- Infosys CEO says India's hot economic growth should continue
- British Treasury chief Brown pleased with reforms in India's economy
- Germany's Allianz to buy out minority shareholders of French unit AGF
- 'Half-animal' woman found in Cambodian jungle may be long-missing daughter, parents say
- Al-Maliki government says 400 Shiite fighters detained in past several weeks
- Tottenham agrees to sell defender Davenport to West Ham
- Logitech says 3rd-quarter profit rose and raises full-year forecast
- Most Asian markets rise as Nikkei hits 9-month high, India, Singapore reach records
- Concert Fetes Toscanini Immortal Spirit
- Hoshino to lead Japan's baseball team in Beijing
- Hoshino to lead Japan's baseball team in Beijing
- Goetschl leads downhill training again
- Statoil says oil reserves at Snoehvit gas field in Arctic not profitable to produce
- Logitech says 3rd-quarter profit rose and raises full-year forecast
- Group Demands Apology From 'Grey's' Star
- Plans to create Malaysia's largest Malay-language daily aborted
- Plans to create Malaysia's largest Malay-language daily aborted
- Ahmadinejad warns Iran is ready for any possibility over nuclear row, condemns his critics
- Quarterly profit at India's Reliance Industries jump 58 percent on higher refining margin
- FIS confirms men's World Cup races in Kitzbuehel
- Angered by U.S. base plan, far leftists in Italy's government threaten to vote against Afghan mission
- R&B singer Usher fined, gets community service for speeding
- Bush administration reverses course on warrantless wiretapping program
- Australian Open Seeds Fared
- Wine, grape industry pumps $162 billion into U.S. economy each year, study finds
- Banking, energy blue chips push Thai shares higher
- Inter hosts Fiorentina, Roma visits Livorno
- Remy Cointreau says 9-month sales rose 0.2 percent; reiterates forecast
- British bricklayer discovers long-lost brother is author Ian McEwan
- Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan prepares to take over India's most popular television show
- Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan prepares to take over India's most popular television show
- Oil prices fall on expectations for rising supplies, lower demand growth
- London's FTSE-100 index up 23.8 points at 6,228.3 at midday
- Those who remember say Beckham's arrival can't compare to Pele's
- Lindsay Lohan Checks Into Rehab
- Continental reports sharply narrower 4Q loss, largest operating income since 2000
- Iran discovers new oil field
- Harley Davidson 4Q profit up 9.7 percent on international sales
- Hewitt gains confidence with match practice, but struggles with serve
- A year later, Hingis finds the going tougher
- War resolution exposes Republican divisions on Iraq
- French unease about wealth rises to fore in presidential campaign
- EU Parliament proposes liberalizing railway services, new compensation rules
- Blake's beard going strong; Clijsters, Hingis closer to showdown
- Tribune's biggest shareholder makes bid valued at $7.6 billion.
- Yushchenko says he intends to veto bill weakening his powers
- Accenture and AIG Europe sign 10-Year outsourcing agreement
- Japan, Vietnam end three-day talks on proposed free trade agreement
- Premier League negotiates new overseas TV deal
- Egyptian bird flu mutations suggest antiviral resistance
- Sweden's Social Democrats nominate Mona Sahlin for new party leader
- Seattle Sets New `Idol' Benchmark
- Stoiber to step down as Bavarian governor, conservative party leader
- Irish inflation hits 4-year high of 4.9 percent, driven by mortgages and fuel
- Scotland assistant coach resigns
- U.S. weekly jobless claims fall to the lowest level in 11 months
- Bank of New York reports higher 4Q earnings on strength in corporate trust, global custody
- India shares climb to record high, led by ONGC, Reliance Industries
- India shares climb to record high, led by ONGC, Reliance Industries
- Chandlers make bid valuing Tribune at $7.6B as Tribune considers options
- Novartis posts 23 percent rise in 4th-quarter net profit
- Sweden's Social Democrats nominate Mona Sahlin for new party leader
- Member of Polish soccer federation's governing board arrested
- In Seattle, it rained an odd collection of contestants for hit Fox talent show `American Idol'
- Siemens says it won orders worth euro241 million
- Consumer prices rise in 2006 at slowest pace in 3 years
- Goetschl is the skier to beat in Cortina
- British office says ending BAE-Saudi probe was uncomfortable decision
- Rio Group summit of Latin American leaders set for March 3 in Guyana
- Lippi refuses to rule out return to Juventus
- NBC News Chief Takes Swipe at O'Reilly
- Bad joke lands French candidate's spokesman in hot water
- 2006 German beer sales jump thanks to thirsty fans at soccer World Cup
- Harley-Davidson 4Q profit up 9.7 percent on international sales
- Germany's Allianz to buy out minority shareholders of French unit AGF
- Australian Open Seeds Fared
- Drugstore chain Rite Aid shareholders approve Eckerd purchase
- U.K. Cabinet minister lashes out at Bush administration
- Austrian ski coach injured in accident
- French court convicts and fines far-right leader for questioning Holocaust
- Study: Many California hospitals will not meet deadline for earthquake safety measures
- Goetschl is the skier to beat in Cortina
- Polish oil refiner and retailer PKN Orlen fires CEO
- Michelin says it will tire production at Port Harcourt, Nigeria
- South America's leftward shift overshadows trade at Rio trade summit
- UnitedHealth reports 4Q profit of $1.2 billion, in line with Wall Street expectations
- 'The Pursuit of Happyness' star Will Smith inspires Abe not to give up dreams
- Euro falls against U.S. dollar
- 5 Finalists Named for Grammy Contest
- U.S. stocks mixed as investors wait for Fed Chairman Bernanke's speech
- British advertisers suspend sponsorship over 'Celebrity Big Brother' racism complaints
- Embattled German conservative leader says he will step down
- 5 Finalists Named for Grammy Contest
- European ministers board A380 for talks on Airbus after dismal year
- Fed chief Ben Bernanke warns strain from retiring 'baby boomers' could weaken U.S. economy
- Russian regulator prepares to probe giant gas field owned by BP PLC joint venture
- Palestinian President Abbas to meet Hamas leader Mashaal for unity talks Saturday.
- Eight men accused of attempting to rig soccer games go on trial
- Wolf wins 10-kilometer sprint at biathlon World Cup event
- New Kazakh premier orders tighter control over foreign oil companies
- Sizzling Gulf economies will slow, but growth will be strong, bank says
- 5 finalists _ all women_ named in contest to perform with Justin Timberlake at the Grammys
- Saab sells air defense missile system to Finnish army
- Pulitzer Prize winning columnist Art Buchwald dies
- Venezuela's Chavez seeks to enact laws by decree, hold vote on constitutional changes
- Remembering the Historic 1977 Oscars
- Polish coal miners vote on possible strike over restructuring plan
- Iraq's controversial hydrocarbons law ready to be submitted for approval, oil ministry spokesman says
- U.S. stocks fall after Bernanke speech to Senate committee
- Nadal survives tough challenge; Clijsters, Hingis closer to showdown
- Columnist Art Buchwald Dies at Age 81
- Croatian handball player positive at doping test; didn't travel to Germany
- BG Group says it completed the sale of Mauritanian assets
- Columnist Art Buchwald Dies at Age 81
- British Cabinet minister lashes out at Bush administration
- Entire panel named to lead Ashes inquiry
- Bernanke warns strain from retiring 'baby boomers' could 'seriously weaken' U.S. economy
- Scottish church in 'Da Vinci Code' reports record profits
- 4 Tamil rebels killed in battle for territory in eastern Sri Lanka, military says
- Indian drug maker Ranbaxy's year-on-year profit up 167 percent on overseas sales
- Member of Polish soccer federation's governing board arrested
- Borriello's second sample tests positive
- French court convicts and fines far-right leader for questioning Holocaust
- Shevchenko says he's been made `scapegoat' for Chelsea troubles
- Oil prices plummet to 20-month low on larger-than-expected crude oil, gasoline inventories
- Bangladesh police detain another 2,000 using emergency powers; interim Cabinet completed
- Turkey's parliament rejects censure motion against foreign minister
- EU clears proposed acquisition of Sportfive by Lagardere
- Roof at Lord's cricket ground damaged
- Departing Republican chief calls for bipartisanship to solve U.S. problems
- Irish prime minister fails to lift Arab ban on Irish beef
- British publisher reissues book by poisoned ex-spy Alexander Litvinenko
- Sainz wins 12th stage of Dakar Rally
- Sweet, juicy rambutan
- Beef and mushroom stew - another one-pot wonder
- Japanese one-pot meal intensifies flavors
- Jazz mourns an icon - Alice Coltrane
- Sundance picks documentary as opening-night film
- Stuck in Neverland with Peter Rabbit
- Events
- Theater
- Concerts
- Live Music
- Clubs &Pubs
- Hotels
- Museum
- Galleries
- This week's picks
- Group demands apology from 'Grey's Anatomy' star for Globe comments
- Family fare is cleaning up at theaters
- Chinese state-run movie firm refuses to import 'The Departed'
- Shortbus
- Sex is real in 'Shortbus,' and inspiring to some
- Sung Dynasty treasures
- Bush might finally get real on warming
- China's next headache
- What Taiwan's Amis can teach China
- Depth of team helps Stars douse the Calgary Flames
- Dungy prepares for the Patriots
- Manager pecks his Magpies
- Hingis and Clijsters race toward a showdown
- Rotational plays bring fifth day of Taiex growth
- Greenback steady after BOJ leaves rates unchanged
- Fed report sullies hopes for possible cut in rates
- Rogers predicts oil will rise to US$100
- Magazine lists Hong Kong, Taiwan richest
- Taipei WiFly keeping up with the times
- MasterCard unveils incentives certain to lure Asia's jet-setters
- Industry report shows Acer still going strong in Q4
- Cathay says Beijing policy hurts growth
- Taiwan firms' high-tech savvy nets iPhone deal
- In Brief
- South Korea seen easing stance
- Japan district court upholds ruling
- Claims by Taliban spokesman rejected by Pakistan as 'absurd'
- Malaysia vows to cut red tape in flood relief
- Nepal's former rebels begin handing over weapons
- Philippine troops kill 10 rebels after Arroyo vow
- In Brief
- Evangelicals, scientists team up in fight against global warming
- U.N. group to head toward central Africa to examine possible peacekeeping force
- Ortega drops army, police control plan
- Bush administration reverses course on warrantless wiretaps
- Somali parliament votes out speaker
- One killed as Guinea police block strike march
- In Brief
- First red yeast rice museum set to open in Yilan County
- Academia Sinica develops database for cancer patients
- Faulty signals slow thousands of rail commuters
- DPP plagued by a shortage of party funds
- Electromagnetic waves create health concerns
- Suspected crime boss detained for alleged 'rubber check' scam
- Group urges Beijing to be more sincere
- KMT legislator says party mistrusts own lawmakers
- Wu unlikely to appear at hearing today
- Speaker Wang calls for reform of KMT before election push
- Palauan leader paid own bill for health check, MOFA says
- Only a democratic PRC will assure peace, Lu says
- R.O.C., U.S. judicial authorities working on Rebar, MOFA says
- Government yet to decide fate of Rebar affiliate
- EU refuses to change terms for lifting arms embargo on China
- Nigerian militants release six hostages
- Chavez seeking to enact laws by special decree
- Expressway construction on hold amid environmental considerations
- Megabank to launch legal battle in U.S.
- Legislature gives nod to Chen as top prosecutor
- New Congress committee to spotlight global warming
- US scientists, evangelicals join global warming fight
- EU makes climate change center of foreign policy
- Britain looks to raise carbon offset standards
- China to invest billions in energy-saving buildings
- Tourism arrivals across Asia-Pacific region hit 5.4 percent growth in Q2 2006
- Stable outlook for Asia-Pacific technology sector in 2007, says credit ratings company
- Citigroup supports development of non-profits through seminar series
- China Airlines and Mandarin Airlines prepare to launch Lunar New Year charter flights to China
- UGNAYAN rolls out 2007 programs for migrants
- 'God is with us'
- History of the Santo Nino de Cebu
- Pinoy Express "Bahay at Lupa Sandosenang Taon Anniversary" raffle promotion
- Partisan row paralyzing Legislature
- Legislature to extend session till midnight
- Fomrer presidential adviser to head TSU
- National compensation given to family of doctor who died of SARS
- Gov't not involved in TTV ownership change: Spokesman
- Fake nuclear bomb stolen from Los Alamos scrap yard
- EU antitrust inspectors raid calcium carbide firms
- Pulitzer Prize winning columnist Art Buchwald dies
- New format could set up exciting finish at Women's World Cup
- Estranged wife of gay former New Jersey governor to write memoir
- Venezuela offers to set up oil refinery in India, says Indian official
- Venezuela offers to set up oil refinery in India, says Indian official
- Bernanke warns strain from retiring 'baby boomers' could 'seriously weaken' U.S. economy
- Polish oil refiner and retailer PKN Orlen fires CEO
- UK office says ending BAE-Saudi probe was uncomfortable decision; OECD renews criticism
- Saudi Arabia beats Bahrain 2-1 in the Gulf Cup
- Novartis posts 23 percent rise in 4th-quarter net profit
- Mourinho says he'll fulfill contract with backing of club
- Methodist ministers oppose building Bush library at Southern Methodist University
- Embattled German conservative leader says he will step down
- U.S. stocks trade hesitantly on uncertainty over rates
- Venezuela National Assembly to grant Chavez special powers to enact laws by decree
- Drug agency warns Las Vegas doctor over stem cell implants
- Tottenham agrees to sell defender Davenport to West Ham
- London's FTSE-100 index up 5.8 points at 6210.3 at close
- Senators question why Bush administration waited to reverse course on spying program
- Benaud to hear Gibb's appeal against two-test ban
- Chile: No neckties or jackets at work to save energy
- Usher Fined $425 for Speeding in Ga.
- TV helicopter pilot saves stranded deer by blowing it off frozen Oklahoma lake
- Armani shows latest collection in Milan
- Russia's Gazprom wants more talks with Polish company on gas pipeline transit fees
- Columnist Art Buchwald Dies at Age 81
- Columnist Art Buchwald Dies at Age 81
- BBC announces fee hike for viewers, but rise below level it wanted to charge
- Archer leads by three strokes in Abu Dhabi Golf Championship
- LSE offers 250 million pound share buyback in fight against Nasdaq
- Opinion polls show France's leading presidential candidates running neck-and-neck
- Islamic protesters hurl abuse at Indonesia's first Playboy centerfold model
- Oil prices plummet to 20-month low on larger-than-expected crude oil, gasoline inventories
- Islamic protesters hurl abuse at Indonesia's first Playboy centerfold model
- European markets end mixed
- Lyon midfielder Diarra ruled out for two months with torn thigh
- Le Monde: Doping test shows Pereiro used salbutamol at Tour de France
- Abbott Laboratories shares hit 52-week high on report of GE acquisition
- Embattled German conservative leader says he will step down
- Remembering the Historic 1977 Oscars
- Methodist ministers launch petition to stop Bush library at Southern Methodist University
- LG Electronics launches touch-screen phone that resembles much-hyped Apple iPhone
- LG Electronics launches touch-screen phone that resembles much-hyped Apple iPhone
- LG Electronics launches touch-screen phone that resembles much-hyped Apple iPhone
- Mexican president signs accord to contain soaring tortilla prices
- All is well between Miguel Tejada and the Orioles
- Portsmouth sign Arsenal defender Lauren
- Pentagon manual details rules for trials of terrorism suspects
- Prosecutor: County elections officials rigged 2004 US presidential recount to avoid work
- Supporters of Saddam's Baath Party demonstrate in Baghdad
- Blair urges his successor to hold the political center ground and embrace Europe
- Venezuela lawmakers to grant Chavez sweeping powers to avdance socialist reforms
- Chandlers make bid for Tribune in deal worth $7.6B as Tribune considers options
- Pentagon manual details rules for trials of terrorism suspects
- Muslims Unhappy Over `24' Portrayal
- 4 athletes banned for 2 years for doping by IAAF
- Rebel car bombing destroys Nestle dairy plant in southern Colombia
- Senior Coca-Cola marketing executive leaving to pursue goals in Britain
- Columnist Art Buchwald Dies at Age 81
- Kuwaiti to cut production by 2 percent owing to fire, but exports will not be affected
- Muslims protest reprised role as terrorists in Fox hit series `24'
- Group demands apology from 'Grey's Anatomy' star Isaiah Washington for alleged anti-gay slur
- Kuwaiti to cut production by 2 percent owing to fire, but exports will not be affected
- Internet company founder released on bail by U.S. Virgin Islands judge
- US state medical board approves policy barring doctors from executions
- Array of interest groups to announce Thursday they're united behind a health insurance plan
- Alitalia CEO Cimoli resigns from Air France-KLM board
- Consumer Reports magazine withdraws negative report on infant car seats
- Kuwaiti to cut production by 2 percent owing to fire, but exports will not be affected
- Schroeder endorses Serbia's Democrats ahead of key vote
- Pentagon manual details rules for trials of terrorism suspects
- Lawyer: Plea offered to ex-chairwoman Dunn, all others in Hewlett-Packard spying case
- Oil prices fall below $50 per barrel amid larger-than-expected crude and gasoline inventories
- Colbert to Be Honored at Comedy Fest
- Chirac honors French who rescued Jews from Holocaust
- Oil producer Anadarko sells West Texas oil fields to Apache
- Stephen Colbert and Blake Edwards to be honored at U.S. Comedy Arts Festival
- Senator seeks probe of military surplus sales to buyers for Iran, China
- Al-Qaida-linked insurgents claim responsibility for attack on convoy that killed American woman, three security contractors
- Venezuela lawmakers give initial OK for Chavez to enact laws by degree
- Le Monde: Doping test shows Pereiro used salbutamol at Tour de France
- Usher Fined $425 for Speeding in Ga.
- Consumer Reports magazine withdraws negative report on infant car seats
- In Argentina, fears for witness safety loom over human rights trials
- Slavery comment by US state lawmaker prompts demand from black leaders for censure
- Saudi Arabia beats Bahrain 2-1 in the Gulf Cup, Iraq defeats Qatar 1-0
- `Departed' Banned From China Theaters
- Bad joke lands French candidate's spokesman in hot water
- Mexican president signs accord to contain soaring tortilla prices
- Abbott Laboratories shares hit 52-week high on report of GE acquisition
- R&B singer Usher fined, gets community service for speeding
- Kuwaiti to cut refined production by 2 percent owing to fire, but exports won't be affected
- Monet exhibit focuses on the less popular side of artist
- Comedian Jerry Seinfeld owes $100,000 commission to realtor
- Oil prices briefly fall below $50 per barrel amid larger-than-expected crude inventories
- In Argentina, fears for witness safety loom over human rights trials
- Al-Qaida-linked insurgents claim responsibility for attack on convoy that killed American woman, three security contractors
- Two American scientists named winners of annual Crafoord Prize
- Wal-Mart opens new line of energy-efficient stores
- Sponsor Drops Show Over Race Complaints
- Senior Coca-Cola marketing executive leaving to pursue goals in Britain
- Venezuela lawmakers give initial approval to measure for Chavez to pass laws by decree
- Yada Yada Yada _ and I Owed $100,000
- Fest Searches for Next Ray of `Sunshine'
- Mitchell warns government could become involved in steroids probe
- CBS Execs Looking to Hike Buzz Factor
- Oil prices briefly fall below $50 per barrel amid larger-than-expected crude inventories
- Sargent's Seldom Seen Watercolors Shown
- Rebel car bombing destroys Nestle dairy plant in southern Colombia
- Egyptian blogger, accused of sectarian strife and insulting Islam, stands trial
- Monet's Drawings to Go on Show
- Sundance Film Festival audiences search for next ray of `Sunshine'
- Rules for terror suspect trials: Hearsay, some coerced testimony OK
- `The Drowsy Chaperone' Goes Vinyl
- Yada Yada Yada _ and I Owed $100,000
- Consumer Reports magazine withdraws negative report on infant car seats
- More than 80 years after death, Sargent to get first one-man show in Venice
- Spaniard caught speeding gets to keep insurance payout for accident that blinded him
- Ahmadinejad warns Iran is ready for any possibility over nuclear row, condemns his critics
- CBS TV network executives looking to inject more excitement into their series
- Nets' Brooklyn Arena gets new name: Barclays Center
- Mexican airline Mexican reaches agreement with ground workers over budget cuts
- Mittal Steel may sell Weirton mill to Esmark
- Rocker's Inaugural Act Creates Stir
- Gold down
- AFI to Reprise Its Top-100 Films List
- A throwback to the long-playing record: `The Drowsy Chaperone' goes vinyl
- Crayon maker Binney & Smith changes name to its iconic brand
- Rocker Ted Nugent creates stir with performance at inaugural ball for Texas Gov. Rick Perry
- Comedian Jerry Seinfeld owes $100,000 commission to realtor
- Mittal Steel may sell Weirton mill to Esmark
- Swissair executive says he's innocent but answers questions
- U.S. stocks slip cautiously on uncertainty over rates after strong economic data
- Venezuela lawmakers give initial approval to measure for Chavez to pass laws by decree
- Al-Qaida-linked insurgents claim responsibility for attack on convoy that killed American woman, three security contractors
- American Film Institute to rank the top 100 films each decade
- House leader Pelosi sets up new committee to deal with global warming
- Comedian Jerry Seinfeld owes $100,000 commission to realtor
- Pete Fountain to march again on Mardi Gras
- Barclays to launch junk bond exchange-traded fund
- General Electric buying part of Abbott Labs' diagnostics business for $8.13 billion
- Bush dumping conventional State of the Union speech full of initiatives for sleeker address
- Somalia, seeking revival, presents U.S. with list of aid requests
- Dollar falls against euro and pound after U.S. consumer prices report
- Ground zero workers hold hospital vigil for suffering colleague
- In Argentina, fears for witness safety loom over human rights trials
- Sinn Fein chief wants to persuade dissident IRA groups to end violence
- Mittal Steel may sell Weirton mill to Esmark
- Rocker's Inaugural Act Creates Stir
- Swissair executive says he's innocent but answers questions
- Book by Poisoned Ex-Spy Reissued
- Egyptians protest high prices, corruption on 30th anniversary of bread riots
- Venezuela ponders nationalization of mining industry
- Rocker Ted Nugent creates stir with performance at inaugural ball for Texas Gov. Rick Perry
- Defending champion Loeb takes lead at season-opening Monte Carlo Rally
- House leader Pelosi sets up new committee to deal with global warming
- Democrats urge Bush administration to change approach to North Korean nuclear standoff
- General Electric buying part of Abbott Labs' diagnostics business for $8.13 billion
- South American leaders refocus Mercosur trade bloc on needs of poor
- French Socialist presidential candidate hasn't ruled out changes to country's 35-hour workweek
- Senate leaders work to revive ethics bill
- Madrid eliminated from Copa del Rey by Betis
- James Brown's Will Omits Partner and Son
- Analysts: Apple luster still strong on iPod's popularity despite cautious forecast
- Milan advances to Italian Cup semifinals despite 1-0 loss to Arezzo
- Massachusetts governor signs first multistate greenhouse gas initiative
- Big Ratings for Oddball `Idol' Tryouts
- Chile: No neckties or jackets at work to save energy
- James Brown's will, filed in court, omits partner and young son
- 'Hana's Suitcase' Has American Premiere
- Chandlers make bid for Tribune in deal worth $7.6B as Tribune considers options
- Another bumper biotech harvest worldwide, yet criticism persists
- Analysts estimate 50 percent margins for Apple iPhone
- Sao Paulo to play Brazilian league opener in empty stadium because of fan invasion
- Developers build video games as tool for political commentary
- In Argentina, fears for witness safety loom over human rights trials
- Al-Qaida-linked insurgents claim responsibility for attack on convoy that killed American woman, three security contractors
- Brazil refinery to cost much more than originally planned
- Methodist ministers launch petition to stop Bush library at Southern Methodist University
- IBM beats Wall Street expectations with fourth-quarter numbers
- Methodist ministers launch petition to stop Bush library at Southern Methodist University
- House of Representatives OKs fees, taxes on oil companies; plans to use money for renewable fuels
- Brazil refinery to cost much more than originally planned
- Huge Ratings for Weird `Idol' Auditions
- Discount carrier Spirit Airlines to begin flying to Haiti in March
- House of Representatives OKs fees, taxes on oil companies; to put money to renewable fuels
- Continental reports sharply narrower 4Q loss, largest operating income since 2000
- Another huge ratings success for oddball auditions in Fox talent show `American Idol'
- Consumer Reports magazine withdraws negative report on infant car seats
- U.S. ambassador: Bush to certify Dominican free trade agreement within weeks
- Official: Venezuela to force banks to fund social programs
- Darfur advocates urge U.S. Congress to press for U.N. military force in the region
- Venezuela asking OPEC nations to adhere to output cuts
- Toppin will not take post as head of West Indies board
- U.S. House approves fees, taxes on oil companies; plans to use money for renewable fuels
- Bush open to idea of pardon for former U.S. Border Patrol agents who shot Mexican drug dealer
- General Electric buying part of Abbott Labs' diagnostics business for $8.13 billion
- Couples Betting 7/7/07 Is Lucky for Love
- Al-Qaida-linked insurgents claim responsibility for attack on convoy that killed American woman, three security contractors
- Lawsuits between Liza Minnelli and husband end as couple agree to divorce
- U.S. Defense Department promises Iraq war funding requests will accompany Bush's budget
- U.S. Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan glides from skating to diplomacy in China
- Woman found in Cambodian jungle is girl who disappeared in 1988, father says
- Magazine publisher Time Inc. axing nearly 300 jobs
- Chief U.S. negotiator in South Korea free trade talks says key issues remain to be solved
- Chief U.S. negotiator in South Korea free trade talks says key issues remain to be solved
- Minnelli, Gest End Lawsuits, to Divorce
- New York City sets record for film productions
- Saints in a strange land that current Bears barely know
- Others expected to fill Neteller void in U.S. online gambling
- On "Oprah," parents disclose fears that kidnapped son was sexually abused
- Chief U.S. negotiator in South Korea free trade talks says key issues remain to be solved
- Chief U.S. negotiator in South Korea free trade talks says key issues remain to be solved
- Chief U.S. negotiator in South Korea free trade talks says key issues remain to be solved
- Pathologist says former NFL player's suicide tied to brain damage from career
- James Brown's Will Omits Partner and Son
- Water bottle of NFL quarterback raises suspicion at Miami airport
- Episcopalian diocese says it will take legal action over property of breakaway conservative churches
- Toyota recalling Sequoia SUVs and Tundra pickup trucks in the US
- U.S. secretary of state briefs Blair on Middle East mission
- James Brown's will, filed in court, omits partner and young son
- Islamic leader: Australia's Muslims not responsible for cleric's "stupid comments"
- Credit card companies watchful after retailer's customer data breach
- British advertisers suspend sponsorship over 'Celebrity Big Brother' racism complaints
- Dutch beat Hockeyroos 1-0 to claim berth in finals
- Lawyer for Australian Guantanamo inmate slams new military tribunals as unfair
- Measles deaths drop by 60 percent worldwide, health officials say
- Sao Paulo beats Sertaozinho 3-1 in first round of Sao Paulo state championship
- Wayne Pivac resigns as Fiji rugby coach
- Wayne Pivac resigns as Fiji rugby coach
- U.S. TV network rebukes `Grey's Anatomy' co-star for anti-gay comment; he apologizes
- President open to idea of pardon for ex-Border Patrol agents who shot Mexican drug dealer
- Wife, daughter of 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin to discuss conservationist in Washington
- Japanese shares fall on open; dollar unchanged against yen
- Kelly Clarkson Partners With NASCAR
- Japanese shares fall on open; dollar unchanged against yen
- Singer Kelly Clarkson revs up expansive partnership with NASCAR auto racing
- Enron's former treasurer to end home confinement
- Highlights of Hollywood's 2007 film lineup
- Art dealer couple left trail of lies, disappointments in art world
- Bush making concessions to Congress as he settles in to divided government
- The top performances that will be forgotten by the Academy Awards
- 30th anniversary of `Rocky' Oscars upset over `Network,' `Taxi Driver' and `President's Men'
- U.S. senator scolds attorney general for treatment of Canadian sent to Syria
- Newcomer Ruth Wilson brings modern sense and sensibility to classic `Jane Eyre' on PBS
- Guadeloupe, Cuba advance to semis, earn CONCACAF Gold Cup berths
- Consumer Reports magazine withdraws negative report on infant car seats
- As criticism of Bush's strategy grows, so does uncertainty about potential alternatives
- Veteran artists increasingly rely on covers, other theme albums to attract audiences
- Book recounts triumphs, tragedies of 'climbing's greatest generation'
- For George Jones, traditional country music is 'like a religion'
- Verplank, Rose tied for Hope lead
- Bush's State of the Union speech to focus on just a few themes
- Haas, Roberts resume their duel in MasterCard
- Republican chief calls for bipartisanship
- NKorea nuclear talks likely to resume early February: report
- House Democrats will back resolution saying troop buildup not in U.S. interest, leader says
- Chicago Lyric Opera Sets 2007-8 Schedule
- US lawmakers grill Bush administration officials over spying program
- Lyric Opera of Chicago announces its 2007-2008 schedule, opening with `La Traviata'
- Pentagon says hearsay, some coerced testimony OK for terror suspect trials
- Wayne Pivac resigns as Fiji rugby coach
- Wayne Pivac resigns as Fiji rugby coach
- House Speaker Pelosi wants new committee to deal with global warming
- Retired professor claims free speech right to leave dog poop at congresswoman's office
- Video game review: Sony's PSP soldiers on with small versions of classic franchises
- Video-game review: `Neverwinter Nights' sequel brings more dungeon exploration to PC
- U.S. House approves fees, taxes on oil companies; plans to use money for renewable fuels
- Tour de France runner-up denies doping allegations, will wait for apology
- Japan expresses concern over China test, demands explanation
- Super Bowl Pregame Slot for Katie Couric
- Ousted Thai prime minister in Japan on private visit
- Japanese shares fall amid profit-taking; dollar higher against yen
- Japanese shares fall amid profit-taking; dollar higher against yen
- China's highest-circulation magazine, Reader, opens online edition
- China's highest-circulation magazine, Reader, opens online edition
- Dutch beat Hockeyroos 1-0 to claim berth in finals
- Senate passes Democrats' ethics and lobbying bill
- Still Shaq-less, Miami outlasts Pacers 104-101
- Taiwan's first lady misses 5th session of corruption trial over health concerns
- Tri series: England wins toss, bats against Australia
- Indonesia begins campaign to clear capital of fowl as bird flu cases spike
- Indonesia begins campaign to clear capital of fowl as bird flu cases spike
- Sex appeal is hot new selling point in Hong Kong's competitive tutoring business
- Mexican president says he welcomes foreign investment as other countries nationalize
- Japan expresses concern over China test, demands explanation
- McDonald's launches campaign to expand drive-thru network in China
- Indonesia begins campaign to clear capital of fowl as bird flu cases spike
- Indonesia begins campaign to clear capital of fowl as bird flu cases spike
- Hilton Hotels CEO to step down at the end of the year
- Colbert, O'Reilly Face Off on Both Shows
- Colbert, O'Reilly Face Off on Both Shows
- Colbert, O'Reilly Face Off on Both Shows
- Colbert, O'Reilly Face Off on Both Shows
- Ousted Thai prime minister in Japan on private visit
- Security boosted at Australian Open after sexual assault
- Colbert, O'Reilly Face Off on Both Shows
- Colbert and O'Reilly trade appearances on each other's shows in 'meeting of the guts'
- Still Shaq-less, Miami outlasts Pacers
- Mistrial declared in California Vioxx lawsuits after jury deadlocks
- Prosecutor: County elections officials rigged 2004 US presidential recount to avoid work
- Oil prices hover above US$50 a barrel on larger-than-expected U.S. crude inventories
- Oil prices hover above US$50 a barrel on larger-than-expected U.S. crude inventories
- Military says 13 soldiers wounded in Tamil rebel fire in eastern Sri Lanka
- Kessel scores winner in shootout
- Episcopalian diocese says it will take legal action over property of breakaway conservative churches
- Serena upsets Petrova, advances to fourth round
- Republican chief calls for bipartisanship
- Oram to join Black Caps, Styris callup on hold
- Oram to join Black Caps, Styris callup on hold
- Indonesia begins campaign to clear capital of fowl as bird flu cases spike
- Indonesia begins campaign to clear capital of fowl as bird flu cases spike
- Venezuela's Chavez gets initial approval to approve laws by decree
- Serena upsets Petrova, advances to fourth round
- Serena upsets Petrova, advances to fourth round
- Yahoo expands finance section to include money management advice
- Colbert, O'Reilly Face Off on Both Shows
- US House passes energy bill, finishes '100 hour' legislative marathon
- Oram to join Black Caps, Styris callup on hold
- Colbert and O'Reilly trade appearances on each other's shows in 'meeting of the guts'
- Colbert, O'Reilly Face Off on Both Shows
- Guantanamo inmate's lawyer, family slam new military tribunals as unfair
- Still Shaq-less, Miami outlasts Pacers
- More doping tests for Beijing Olympics
- Shakespeare to `CSI': Stage, film actor Liev Schreiber takes on role of TV crime-buster
- Special effects assistant critically injured on Los Angeles set for Tom Hanks movie
- Malaysia has no plans yet to cut retail fuel prices, prime minister says
- Malaysia has no plans yet to cut retail fuel prices, prime minister says
- Bollywood veteran Vinod Khanna says playing negative roles is fun
- Bollywood veteran Vinod Khanna says playing negative roles is fun
- Serena upsets Petrova, advances to fourth round
- Serena upsets Petrova, advances to fourth round
- Recovery from 4-year kidnapping will be challenging for US teen, mental health experts say
- U.S. farmers planting more corn this year to meet ethanol demand
- New Mexico coach names his squad; faces U.S. in February
- 'Hana's Suitcase' bridges 2 worlds in its search for a girl who died at Auschwitz
- New Zealand stocks slip as investors await earnings season
- Assistant Injured on L.A. Movie Set
- Former US congressman faces sentencing in influence peddling scandal
- Philippine Marines to deploy on southern island province to press operations vs Abu Sayyaf
- Pentagon's new manual on trials for military detainees revives debate in Congress
- Darfur advocates urge U.S. Congress to press for U.N. military force in the region
- Philippines shares inch up on heavy volume
- Australian shares end flat, energy sector weakens
- Support grows for Democrats' US congressional resolution denouncing Iraq troop buildup
- Serena into fourth round; champions Federer and Mauresmo advance
- Serena into fourth round; champions Federer and Mauresmo advance
- Indonesia begins campaign to clear capital of fowl as bird flu cases spike
- Indonesia begins campaign to clear capital of fowl as bird flu cases spike
- US Congress set to provide better protection for teenage aides after sex scandal
- Taiwan's first lady misses 5th session of corruption trial over health concerns
- Kessel scores winner in shootout
- CBS' new anchor Katie Couric to deliver report during 4-hour Super Bowl pregame show
- Bush bias forces judge to put more jurors on standby in CIA leak case
- Late-bloomer Loye top-scores in England's 155 in tri series
- Late-bloomer Loye top-scores in England's 155 in tri series
- Denmark foreign minister to visit Malaysia to boost ties
- Australia seeks explanation over China missile test
- Taiwan shares fall 0.7 percent on technology decline
- Japanese shares retreat from 9-month highs; oil, banks, tech stocks drop
- Japanese shares retreat from 9-month highs; oil, banks, tech stocks drop
- Chinese leaders meet to set banking, finance reform agenda
- Chinese leaders meet to set banking, finance reform agenda
- True? Who cares; Fed on rumors, Kashmiris seek riches in owls, elusive strangers
- Sri Lanka's military says 9 Tamil Tiger rebels killed in new violence
- Italy's Alitalia calls shareholders meeting Feb. 22 to name new board
- Serena into fourth round; champions Federer and Mauresmo advance
- Serena into fourth round; champions Federer and Mauresmo advance
- Japan debates national survival strategies to face possible influenza pandemic
- Japan expresses concern over China test, demands explanation
- Sri Lanka's military says 9 Tamil Tiger rebels killed in new violence
- Oil prices fall on larger-than-expected U.S. crude inventories
- Oil prices fall on larger-than-expected U.S. crude inventories
- Reports: Shanghai police hold 22 in bribery probe; suspects from big U.S., Swiss companies
- Reports: Shanghai police hold 22 in bribery probe; suspects from big U.S., Swiss companies
- Malaysia issues false tsunami warning, blames blunder on technical glitch
- Schneider Electric reports 12 percent rise in fourth quarter revenue
- Australian Open Show Court Schedule
- Japan expresses concern over China test, demands explanation
- Delta to discuss US Airways' increased bid with board of directors
- South Africa bats first in second test against Pakistan
- Arcelor Mittal announces sale of Polish steel mill Huta Bankowa to Alchemia
- Sri Lanka's military says 9 Tamil Tiger rebels killed; civilians flee rebel-held villages
- South Korean stocks fall as technology shares slide; won gains
- Taiwan's Legislature dissolves into chaos over election commission reform
- Taiwan's Legislature dissolves into chaos over election commission reform
- McDonald's opens first drive-thru in Beijing in venture with Sinopec
- Italy's Alitalia calls shareholders meeting Feb. 22 to name new board
- Bulgaria's president sworn in for 2nd term
- Junta-linked ethnic, civic groups condemn Western moves against Myanmar
- Asashoryu moves closer to 20th Emperor's Cup
- Asashoryu moves closer to 20th Emperor's Cup
- Jimmy Connors flies to Australia to be with Roddick
- Reports: Shanghai police hold 22 in bribery probe; suspects from big U.S., Swiss companies
- Reports: Shanghai police hold 22 in bribery probe; suspects from big U.S., Swiss companies
- Chief U.S. negotiator in South Korea free trade talks says deal can be done
- North Korea's No. 2 leader meets high-level Iran delegation
- Japanese shares retreat from 9-month highs; oil, banks, tech stocks drop
- Japanese shares retreat from 9-month highs; oil, banks, tech stocks drop
- Malaysia's Proton launches new versions of best-selling models in bid to lift sales
- Hong Kong shares edge up 0.3 percent as HSBC, China Mobile advance
- Kyrgyz president re-nominates premier whose reinstatement was blocked by Parliament
- Kyrgyz president re-nominates premier whose reinstatement was blocked by Parliament
- Indonesia to sack coach Withe after failure at regional ASEAN competition
- Indonesia to sack coach Withe after failure at regional ASEAN competition
- Vinci shares hit record high after French billionaire buys stake
- Sri Lanka's military says 9 Tamil Tiger rebels killed; civilians flee rebel-held villages
- Indonesia to sack coach Withe after failure at regional ASEAN competition
- Women's super-G delayed
- North Korea's No. 2 leader meets high-level Iran delegation
- Dollar inches up vs yen as finance minister says exchange rate in line with fundamentals
- ThyssenKrupp says 1st-quarter sales rose 12 percent, pretax profit more than doubled
- Russian oil shipments through Ukrainian pipeline suspended in storm
- Japan corporate bankruptcies up 18.2 percent in December
- Japan corporate bankruptcies up 18.2 percent in December
- Singapore shares rise to record high for 2nd session
- Women's super-G delayed
- 2008 Olympic organizers look for volunteers from outside Beijing
- Europe in desperate struggle to save fish stocks _ as fishermen lament a dying way of life
- Euro edges higher against U.S. dollar
- Serena into fourth round; champions Federer and Mauresmo advance
- Everest, Antarctic explorer Hillary returns to frozen continent on last time
- Pirelli looking for investors for holding company that controls Telecom Italia
- Finnish experts: Spammers ride wave of European storm to spread junk computer mail
- Reports: Shanghai police hold 22 in bribery probe; suspects from big U.S., Swiss companies
- Reports: Shanghai police hold 22 in bribery probe; suspects from big U.S., Swiss companies
- Johannson confident of beating Platini
- Sri Lanka's military captures strategic rebel-held enclave; civilians flee
- Poor weather forces cancellation of training at Val d'Isere
- Indonesia begins campaign to clear capital of fowl as bird flu cases spike
- Indonesia begins campaign to clear capital of fowl as bird flu cases spike
- Malaysian shares end flat after rebounding from losses
- Malaysian bourse picks Korea Exchange to develop bond trading system
- French regulators approve step in NYSE-Euronext merger
- Shoaib, Kaneria send South Africa reeling to 64-5
- Dollar up, gold down in European morning trading
- Most Asian markets advance and Singapore hits record, but Nikkei dips
- Most Asian markets advance and Singapore hits record, but Nikkei dips
- Embattled Operation Rescue makes its stand in Kansas, but few expected at weekend rally
- Greenpeace: World fisheries threatened by trade liberalization
- Ukraine's foreign minister accuses Cabinet of cutting off money to his ministry
- Indonesian shares finish up on foreign buying in Telkom, Astra
- Japan reports at least 14 bullying-related suicides in 6 years
- Women's super-G delayed
- Thai shares driven higher by key blue-chip gains
- Windies skipper Lara seeks to fine-tune World Cup preparations on Indian tour
- Windies skipper Lara seeks to fine-tune World Cup preparations on Indian tour
- Austrian Airlines had record number of passengers in 2006
- Poor weather forces cancellation of training at Val d'Isere
- Retail sales jump in December, confounding expectations of slow Christmas
- Sri Lanka's military captures strategic rebel-held enclave; civilians flee
- Loeb defends lead at season-opening Monte Carlo Rally
- Indian shares fall, dragged down by ONGC, Satyam Computer Services.
- Indian shares fall, dragged down by ONGC, Satyam Computer Services.
- New Czech government to undergo confidence vote in parliament
- Portsmouth forward Lualua arrested
- Huber upsets Uhlaender to win World Cup skeleton race
- Women's super-G delayed
- Australian Open Seeds Fared
- Embattled Operation Rescue makes its stand in Kansas, but few expected at weekend rally
- London's FTSE-100 index down 14.1 points at 6196.2 at midday
- Brewer SABMiller denies contravening South Africa's competition rules
- Italy, Barcelona players dominate UEFA's team of the year
- Preliminary evaluation puts Yukos assets at over US$22 billion ahead of bankruptcy auction
- China strict birth control policies have created 90 million only children
- Women's super-G delayed
- Sinn Fein loses court bid in Britain to overturn denial of government funding
- Colbert, O'Reilly Face Off on Both Shows
- Women's super-G delayed
- Malaysian analyst admits to having affair with slain Mongolian woman
- South Korea, U.S. say gaps remain in tough free trade talks
- Al-Qaida-linked insurgents claim responsibility for attack on convoy that killed American woman, three security contractors
- Spain to tell EU it won't change conditions on Endesa-E.On deal
- House leader says US not obligated to stay in Iraq 'in perpetuity,' support grows for resolution against troop buildup
- Schlumberger 4Q profit soars 71 percent, revenue up by a third
- French billionaire Pinault says not ready for Suez bid
- GE's fourth-quarter earnings more than double; restatement cuts 2001-2006 reported earnings
- Spain to tell EU it won't change conditions on Endesa-E.On deal
- Ohio City May Rename 'South Park'
- Sunday election in Serbia has no clear favorite
- Citigroup 4Q profit falls, but still above analysts' estimates
- Handshake and more at the end of this match between friends
- Election officials involved in illegal deal must be removed: Philippine business leader
- New moon draws Hindu faithful to India's holy waters
- French court acquits Millar in Cofidis doping trial
- Citigroup 4Q profit falls, but still above analysts' estimates
- Roddick, Serena into fourth round; champions Federer and Mauresmo advance
- Morgan Stanley Real Estate buying CNL Hotels & Resorts in deal valued at $3.13B
- Motorola 4Q profits fall 48 percent; Zander denies Razr slump
- Austrian far-right leader criticized over photos showing him in uniform with alleged extremists
- Bertelsmann names Ostrowski to become new CEO
- Controversy Grows Over Anti-Gay Remark
- Japan, Switzerland agree to launch free trade talks
- South American economic models conflict at Mercosur summit
- Polish supreme court rules for Vivendi in dispute over stake in mobile network
- Motorola 4Q profits fall 48 percent; Zander denies Razr slump
- Pakistan at 17-2 after bowling South Africa out for 124
- U.S., Iran and Venezuelan battling for influence in Ortega's new Nicaragua
- UPS denies plans to cancel its order for Airbus A380
- 21 doctors, officials go on trial in Kazakhstan charged with causing HIV outbreak
- Granddaughter of last jailed "witch" in Britain seeks pardon for her
- Russian oil shipments through Ukrainian pipeline suspended because of storm _ restarted
- Oil prices firm after plummeting on larger-than-expected U.S. crude inventories
- George Faces Crisis on `Grey's Anatomy'
- Arcelor Mittal announces sale of Polish steel mill Huta Bankowa to Alchemia
- Bertelsmann names veteran insider Ostrowski to become new CEO
- GE's 4th-quarter earnings more than double; restatement cuts 2001-2006 reported earns
- Entertaining Marat makes his mark in Melbourne
- Plans announced for a Waldorf-Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills
- Mancuso wins super-G
- Britain's Brown plans post-Blair agenda and claims Mahatma Gandhi as an inspiration
- Reports: Shanghai police hold 22 in bribery probe; suspects from big U.S., Swiss companies
- Reports: Shanghai police hold 22 in bribery probe; suspects from big U.S., Swiss companies
- Capitalia reinstates Cesare Geronzi as chairman
- French court acquits Millar in Cofidis doping trial, convicts former physio
- French billionaire Pinault says not ready for Suez bid
- Mancuso wins super-G
- Wilhelm wins 10-kilometer pursuit
- Assistant Injured on L.A. Movie Set
- Senior U.S. diplomat holds talks with officials in Turkmenistan
- U.S. stocks moderately lower following profit reports from IBM, GE
- Greek police under investigation after anarchist riots end with no arrests
- Another ex-Swissair executive denies wrongdoing in financial collapse
- French doping agency still waits for explanation from Tour runner-up Pereiro
- Police in Hungary made to attend special course after racist remarks about Gypsies
- US petroleum demand dropped slightly in 2006, second straight annual decline: trade group
- 3,000 rally in Pakistan over peace talks with India over Kashmir
- Air India suspends employee for not detecting firearms in baggage
- Motorola 4Q profit falls 48 percent; Zander denies Razr slump
- 3 arrested after stolen GPS devices trace them to their home
- GPS Devices Lead to Suspects' Home
- New `Idol' Season Shows Mean Streak
- IMB shares down despite 11 percent profit jump
- Tests find bird flu has not spread to nearby farms following outbreak in southern Japan
- Mancuso wins super-G after rain delay
- 4th aide to British premier arrested in investigation of funding and political honors
- Sri Lanka's military captures strategic rebel-held enclave; thousands of civilians flee
- Bertelsmann names veteran insider Ostrowski to become new CEO
- Motorola to cut 3,500 jobs as 4Q profit falls 48 percent
- Madrid captain Raul criticizes Calderon for disparaging players
- Price shoots second-round 65 to lead Abu Dhabi Golf Championship by one stroke
- Stuttgart coach gets contract extension
- Sainz wins 13th stage of Dakar Rally
- After court challenge to Google, Belgian newspapers take on Yahoo!
- French court acquits Millar in Cofidis doping trial, convicts former physio
- Former congressman sentenced to 30 months in bribery scandal
- Citigroup 4Q profit falls 26 pct, but still above analysts' estimates
- Motorola to cut 3,500 jobs after 4Q profit falls 48 percent
- Ukraine's foreign minister accuses Cabinet of cutting off money to his ministry
- Pfizer expected to announce major staff cuts on Monday as part of a cost-saving plan
- Finnish experts: Spammers ride wave of European storm to spread junk computer mail
- Witter hopes to get attention away from Hatton with first defense against Morua
- Barker Has Secret to Game-Show Hosting
- Denmark unveils plan to reduce fossil fuels, double use of renewable energy
- Twins pitcher Francisco Liriano out for 2007 season with elbow injury
- Motorola to cut 3,500 jobs after 4Q profit falls 48 percent
- Illegal Immigrants Used as Models
- UPS denies plans to cancel its order for Airbus A380
- U.S. petroleum demand dropped slightly in 2006, second straight annual decline
- Health experts announce global fund to subsidize new malaria drugs
- Judge Rules in Favor of Record Companies
- New `Idol' Season Shows Mean Streak
- Belgravia Group pull out of Newcastle takeover talks
- Dollar up, gold down in late European trading
- Tesco becomes latest retailer to boost green credentials with carbon cutting plan
- Morgan Stanley Real Estate buying CNL Hotels & Resorts for $3.13 billion
- Global Chinese-learning craze spreading
- Chicago set to enter the Super Bowl
- Netherlands beat Aussies to reach field hockey final
- Wade delivers to hold off Pacers
- Masterly Roger breezes into next round
- Sidelines
- Ferguson challenges Rooney to end goal drought
- Champion Asashoryu moves closer to 20th Emperor's Cup
- Formula One looks to the streets of Asia
- India hopes for fresh start against Windies
- Cooke burns a victory trail Down Under
- Capitals outplay lackluster Hurricanes
- Yen sinks close to four-year low versus U.S. dollar
- HP leads global PC sales at end-2006
- Wall Street hits a bump on uncertainty over rates
- Tech stocks fall, following U.S. markets down
- China and Mandarin Airlines to cooperate on New Year flights
- Report shows regional travel rising
- Stable outlook predicted for tech industry
- Magazine publisher Time Inc. axing nearly 300 jobs
- Taiwan NPOs get lessons from Himalaya Foundation
- U.S. farmers plant corn as biofuel demand rises
- New 'Tummy Tuck Jeans' flatter rounder figures
- High-end fashion houses jump on headband wagon
- A report for the circular file
- Keeping more eyes on the planet
- Iranians' love affair with America
- White House seen within easy reach for Obama in 2008
- Expert warns world of 'megafire' threat
- Fears for witness safety spark Argentina protests
- Ex-military dictator rules out coup in Bangladesh
- In Brief
- New moon summons Hindus to bathe in India's holy waters
- North Korea says 'agreement' reached with U.S.
- Over 1,000 riot police clash with villagers in China
- Suspects arrested in beating death of China reporter
- Sri Lanka's military says 9 rebels killed
- In Brief
- Al-Qaida-linked insurgents claim responsibility
- Pentagon sees cost of war in Iraq rising to about US$8.4b a month
- U.S. House finishes legislative marathon
- Turkish-Armenian journalist killed by gunman in Istanbul
- Venezuelan police post burned down
- Iraqi, U.S. troops arrest prominent Shiite cleric's aide
- In Brief
- Acting TSU chair calls for meet to ratify Huang as new chairman
- Suao expressway construction to cost over NT$100 billion
- SEF assists fisherman to return to PRC
- EU urged to ignore China over Taiwan WHO bid
- THSRC given reprieve on fines for malfunctions
- Activists protest against torturing chicks
- China seen as haven for Taiwan fugitives
- President's six diplomatic missions not secret, according to court
- Ma says KMT planning to form league with PFP
- DPP lawmaker denies report first lady suffering depression
- Justices urged to expedite interpretation on Wu case
- Officials fined for absence from trial
- Israel releases US$100m to Abbas before his unity talks
- U.S. criticizes China's satellite-killer test
- Killer winds of more than 200 kph leave trail of damage across Europe
- Family of SARS victim set to be compensated
- Legislators brawl over election commission bill
- Legislature ends session without passing budget
- KMT, PFP to ink alliance pact Monday
- Court rejects Chen's state secret claim
- Legislature urged to call special session to pass budget
- Anti-smoking groups regret inaction on tobacco bill
- DPP refuses to budge on extra session agenda
- 4th aide to British premier arrested in investigation of funding and political honors
- Paraguay's Troche leads the way with 69
- Mancuso masters slushy course for super-G win
- London's FTSE-100 index closed up 26.93 points Friday at 6,237.20
- Google plans $600 million data center in North Carolina
- 4th aide to British premier arrested in investigation of funding and political honors
- Greece's PPC teams up with EDF on wind farm project
- Oprah Winfrey, Richest Woman in Show Biz
- Greek police under investigation after anarchist riots end with no arrests
- Museum Wants to Be Agent of Change
- Oprah Winfrey takes top spot on Forbes' list of the 20 richest women in entertainment
- Poland's sports minister suspends soccer authorities, appoints acting head
- English Soccer Capsules
- Klitschko to defend IBF title against Austin in March
- Stocks mixed as investors struggle to look past profit news
- Ferguson looks to Rooney to lead Man U over Arsenal
- Bolivia asks Brazil to pay more for its natural gas
- Emmitt Smith Inspires Men to Dance
- European markets end higher
- Neighbors Pan Stewart's Trademark Plan
- Witter hopes to get attention away from Hatton with first defense against Morua
- Argentine judge seeking Isabel Peron's arrest calls another ex-president to testify
- Feyenoord thrown out of UEFA Cup over crowd trouble
- Paerson planning to skip races
- Romney, other potential presidential candidates, to address Israeli national security conference
- U.S. petroleum demand dropped slightly in 2006, falling below 2004 level
- Veteran Singers Turn to Theme Albums
- Finland permits local company to search for uranium, rejects French application
- Judge finds XM Satellite Radio might be cheating music companies
- Poland's sports minister suspends soccer authorities, appoints acting head
- Germany beats Brazil in handball World Championship opener
- Fiance says American woman was killed in Baghdad just two months before engagement trip
- French government to extend period for presidential hopefuls to secure official backers
- Democratic leaders warn Bush against attacking Iran
- Former U.S. cyclist Thomas pleads not guilty in BALCO case
- Brazil defends Mercosur as leaders grapple over direction
- Poland's sports minister suspends soccer authorities, appoints acting head
- World's oldest woman dead at 115, according to Canadian media
- French doping agency studying explanation from Tour runner-up Pereiro
- Oprah Is Richest Woman in Show Biz
- 2006 Busiest Movie & TV Year Ever in NYC
- French doping agency studying explanation from Tour runner-up Pereiro
- Trump Fined Over Large Flag at Fla. Club
- House leader says U.S. not obligated to stay in Iraq 'in perpetuity'
- Czech Cabinet wins confidence vote in parliament
- Donald Trump, fined over large flag at Florida club, says he will keep the flag flying
- Minister says Greek state to sell part of stake in OTE telecom by early July
- Google plans $600 million data center in North Carolina
- Turkish journalist, voice for Armenian minority, killed by gunman in Istanbul
- One critically hurt in accident on SoCal movie set
- Cambodia's 'Jungle Woman' sits and stares, yielding no secrets
- Brazilian midfielder Wagner to move to Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad
- Crepel wins Big Air contest at World Championships
- Brazilian midfielder Wagner to move to Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad
- Trump Fined Over Large Flag at Fla. Club
- `Sweet Land' a Sweet Success Story
- Lukashenko says Belarus faces difficult years after Russia raises energy prices
- New Cabinet wins confidence vote in Czech parliament
- World's oldest woman dead at 115, according to Canadian media
- Special-Effects Worker Hurt on Movie Set
- McCline aiming to reverse decline in WBA title fight against champion Valuev
- House votes better protection for interns after scandal that helped Republicans lose Congress
- Loeb battles teammate Sordo at season-opening Monte Carlo Rally
- International community urges Albanian political parties speed up polls preparations
- Miss Nevada `Devastated' by Racy Photos
- New York investor Mitchell Hecht still in hunt for Weirton steel mill
- New Cabinet wins confidence vote in Czech parliament
- Ousted Miss Nevada USA says she was devastated when racy photos of her emerged on the Internet
- Spanish soccer federation fines Real Madrid, warns of closure after crowd trouble
- Google plans data center in North Carolina worth up to $600 million
- Sundance Docs Draw Drama From Actors
- British sprinter invited to next stage of NFL Europa tryouts
- Experts bemoan lack of updated data on child abductions in U.S.
- Sundance Film Festival documentaries cast actors to help underscore drama
- Soccer leagues in both parts of Ireland should reunite, Irish government says
- Review: 'Hitcher' Surprisingly Harrowing
- Romanian prime minister dismisses top tax official
- Italy's foreign minister to call on EU countries to push for moratorium on executions
- Mondale: Dick Cheney has "stepped way over the line."
- U.S. says security of space technology critical in modern age
- Big Brother housemates apologize to Bollywood actress, but controversy rumbles on
- Organizers of 2008 Rose Parade hope China will enter a float
- World's oldest woman dead at 115, according to Canadian media
- Tense politics put aside as US, Iranian wrestlers compete
- Tense politics put aside as US, Iranian wrestlers compete
- Fountain to March Again on Mardi Gras
- Plaintiffs in Microsoft case to report to Department of Justice
- Big Brother contestant accused of racism says she fears facing public
- Early graduate of University of Florida's MBA program gives school $30 million
- New `Idol' Season Shows Mean Streak
- Chinese officials denounce Falun Gong-backed Lunar New Year show
- Fine Arts Market for Super Rich Opens
- Oil prices rise after sinking on larger-than-expected U.S. crude inventories
- U.S. regulators weigh Royal & Sun management buyout as critics try to halt the deal
- Ohio governor delays three upcoming executions
- Dollar little changed against major currencies in New York trading
- Mamas and Papas Member Dead at 66
- Chandler family could reclaim Los Angeles Times as part of shrewd bid for Tribune Co.
- U.S. stocks finish mixed as investors struggle to look past profit news
- 'Big Brother' evicts contestant Jade Goody, as racism row rumbles on
- 'Big Brother' evicts contestant Jade Goody, as racism row rumbles on
- Denny Doherty of the Mamas and Papas folk-rock group dead at 66
- Former cyclist Thomas pleads innocent in BALCO case
- Barenboim to Play on 50th Anniversary
- U.S. accuses U.N. agency of providing millions in hard currency to North Korea
- Ohio governor delays three upcoming executions
- Gov. Bill Richardson plans to take first step toward White House run
- CW network banking future success on contests for young women
- Calpine strikes deal to sell turbine-parts unit for $200 million
- Gov. Bill Richardson plans to take first step toward White House run
- `Felicity' Star Keri Russell Is Pregnant
- Copper, gold, silver finish higher on bounce in crude oil
- Mamas and Papas Member Dead at 66
- Jovanovski, McDonald replace Niedermayer, Zetterberg in All-Star game
- Gov. Bill Richardson plans to take first step toward White House run
- CW Network Has `Long Way to Go'
- U.S. Presidential candidate dismisses notion of capping number of U.S. troops in Iraq
- New `Idol' Season Shows Mean Streak
- McCline aiming to reverse decline in WBA title fight against champion Valuev
- Krispy Kreme files overdue fiscal 2007 quarterly reports
- Mexico's leftist leader vows to register 5 million supporters of his parallel government
- Schlumberger 4Q profit soars 71 percent, revenue up by a third
- Former cyclist Thomas pleads innocent in BALCO case
- Former attorneys for Anna Nicole Smith sue for lack of payment
- Turkish journalist, voice for Armenian minority, killed by gunman in Istanbul
- British TV show 'Big Brother' evicts Jade Goody, as racism row rumbles on
- Oprah's Book Club Returns With New Title
- Fine Arts Market for Super Rich Opens
- Explosive found under vehicle of opposition party leader in Serbia
- New York appeals court: FBI might have violated First Amendment
- New Cabinet wins confidence vote in Czech parliament
- Sorenstam says newspaper missed her point
- British TV show 'Big Brother' evicts Jade Goody, as racism row rumbles on
- Mamas & Papas Member Doherty Dies at 66
- Wife, daughter of `Crocodile Hunter' discuss life on the wild side
- Ohio governor delays three upcoming executions
- 1 dead, 16 injured in Bolivian soccer stampede
- Chief U.S. Army medical officer says some returning troops do not get needed help
- Police search for cause of stampede that killed one, injured 16
- 1 dead, 16 injured in Bolivian soccer stampede
- Mamas & Papas Member Doherty Dies at 66
- Hatton hopes to put on a better show in junior welter title fight
- Police search for cause of stampede that killed one, injured 16
- Denny Doherty of the '60s pop group Mamas and Papas dead at 66; hits included `Monday, Monday'
- Singer-pianist Harry Connick Jr. to close 2007 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival
- New House of Representatives leader clashes with White House over sending troops to Iraq
- NKorea says 'agreement' reached in direct talks with US; no details given
- University wants to import strains of avian flu for research
- Annual anti-abortion rallies occurring in climate transformed by election
- Investment banks increasingly leaning on European, Asian growth to boost earnings
- Asian nations express concern over China's anti-satellite test, press Beijing to explain
- Exhibition explores architects of postindustrial London
- Exhibit on race, class, gender, explores how bigotry and violence contaminate humanity
- Chinese biotech company 3SBio files for IPO of up to $123.97M on the Nasdaq
- Football star Emmitt Smith's 'Dancing With the Stars' win inspires other men to take a twirl
- Morgan Stanley Real Estate to buy CNL Hotels & Resorts for $3.13B
- FBI might have violated free speech in efforts to take down conspiracy film, court says
- Judge finds XM Satellite Radio might be cheating music companies
- Ex-Van der Moolen specialists sentenced to 6 months in jail
- Johnson Controls profit slips amid production cuts by automakers
- Wyeth antidepressant's real future could be in menopause market
- `Sweet Land' a Sweet Success Story
- 'Dharma & Greg' actress Jenna Elfman pregnant with first child
- Pfizer expected to announce major staff cuts on Monday as part of a cost-saving plan
- GE's 4th-quarter earnings more than double
- Turkish journalist, voice for Armenian minority, killed by gunman in Istanbul
- Shares down despite 11 percent profit jump at IBM
- U.S. military chief sees anti-drug Plan Colombia a model for Afghanistan
- British TV show 'Big Brother' evicts Jade Goody, as racism row rumbles on
- Bad news for US citrus is good news for stone fruit
- Beef row threatens U.S.-South Korea free trade agreement
- Citigroup 4Q profit falls 26 pct, but still above analysts' estimates
- Supreme Court to consider case involving environmental cleanup costs
- Connick, Not Nevilles, Closing Jazz Fest
- Rose doesn't wither on chilly day in desert
- Can `Grey's Anatomy' Heal Cast Rift?
- Governor plans to file campaign papers seeking to become first Hispanic U.S. president
- Jenna Elfman Pregnant With First Child
- Ex.-New York governor Pataki to drop state-paid security detail, pursuing other protection
- Sharapova into fourth round at Australian Open
- Brits Oust `Brother' Racism-Row Figure
- Top al-Sadr aide taken in U.S.-Iraqi raid on mosque complex
- Venezuela's Chavez takes aim at U.S. Senate majority leader
- Rose doesn't wither on chilly day in desert
- Anna Nicole Smith Sued by Former Lawyers
- SKorea says highly pathogenic version of bird flu has been detected in central region
- SKorea says highly pathogenic version of bird flu has been detected in central region
- Lawsuit Involving Rapper Death Dismissed
- Sharper Image to give merchandise vouchers to settle lawsuit
- U.S. to face Ecuador in soccer exhibition
- Bryant leads Champions Tour's season-opening MasterCard
- DNA exonerations raise questions about the quality of Texas justice
- SKorea says highly pathogenic version of bird flu has been detected in central region
- SKorea says highly pathogenic version of bird flu has been detected in central region
- Honduran government decides not to take over Chevron, Esso oil-storage terminals
- Sharapova, Hingis into fourth round at Australian Open
- South American unification elusive at Mercosur summit
- Ex-prisoner of war Jessica Lynch has baby girl
- Special-Effects Worker Hurt on Movie Set
- Special-Effects Worker Hurt on Movie Set
- Jail for Teen Accused of Stalking Duff
- One critically hurt in accident on California movie set
- Nalbandian advances in marathon five-setter at Australian Open
- Teen sentenced to 117 days in jail; was accused of stalking Hilary Duff
- Kotalik's shootout goal lifts Sabres
- Jail for Teen Accused of Stalking Duff
- Nash leads Suns to 12th straight win
- Sharapova, Hingis advance; Nalbandian wins again in five
- Sharapova, Hingis advance; Nalbandian wins again in five
- Moderate earthquake rattles eastern Indonesia
- With Connors on hand, Roddick enjoys net gain Down Under
- Former FEMA head Brown says party politics played role in Katrina response
- Nash leads Suns to 12th straight win
- Barenboim will play Carnegie Hall on the 50th anniversary of his debut
- 53rd Annual Winter Antiques Show opens its 10-day run in New York
- SKorea says latest bird flu outbreak caused by the deadly H5N1 virus
- Kotalik's shootout goal lifts Sabres
- US senator Brownback seeks to be Republican conservatives' choice in 2008 White House race
- Richardson to form presidential exploratory committee ahead of US elections in 2008
- Media watchdog criticizes Malaysian newspaper's lawsuit against bloggers
- Nadal, Sharapova, Hingis advance; Nalbandian wins again in five
- Nadal, Sharapova, Hingis advance; Nalbandian wins again in five
- Mamas and Papas Member Dead at 66
- China ends major financial policy meeting
- China ends major financial policy meeting
- Former FEMA head Brown says party politics played role in Katrina response
- U.S. pushing for quick resolution of Kosovo question: independence or something else?
- Musharraf calls Iranian president, discusses Middle East situation
- Bird flu kills Indonesian woman, raising country's death toll to 62
- O.J. Simpson Ordered to Limit Spending
- Judge orders O.J. Simpson to limit his spending after Goldman family raised concerns
- Taiwan President defends restrictions on chip investments in rival China
- Taiwan President defends restrictions on chip investments in rival China
- Nash leads Suns to 12th straight win
- Jail for Teen Accused of Stalking Duff
- Half of US population living with anti-smoking laws, advocates set sights on the rest
- Philippines, US say Abu Sayyaf chieftain is dead, DNA tests confirm
- Nadal, Sharapova, Hingis advance; Nalbandian wins again in 5
- Nadal, Sharapova, Hingis advance; Nalbandian wins again in 5
- Former Republican lawmaker sentenced to 2 1/2 years in bribery scandal
- Kotalik's shootout goal lifts Sabres
- Bird flu kills Indonesian woman, raising country's death toll to 62
- Bird flu kills Indonesian woman, raising country's death toll to 62
- Egyptian woman dies of bird flu, country's 11th avian flu death
- Bird flu kills Indonesian woman, raising country's death toll to 62
- Bird flu kills Indonesian woman, raising country's death toll to 62
- Comeback artist: Nalbandian advances in five-setter
- Australian Open Seeds Fared
- US nuke envoy arrives in Tokyo, NKorea says 'agreement' reached in direct talks with US
- Australian Open Show Court Schedule
- Sri Lanka's military secures territory captured from rebels; thousands of civilians flee
- US and NKorea agree to 'get going' on new round of nuke talks, US envoy says
- World Social Forum, annual anti-capitalist conference, opens in Nairobi
- Moderate Kashmiri separatist leader calls for end to armed struggle: report
- World Social Forum, annual anti-capitalist conference, opens in Nairobi
- Asashoryu wins 20th Emperor's Cup at New Year sumo
- Asashoryu wins 20th Emperor's Cup at New Year sumo
- Media watchdogs criticizes Malaysian newspaper's lawsuit against bloggers
- Swing through the jungle helps Sharapova prepare for Australian Open
- Conn. Woman, 114, Oldest on Record
- Media watchdogs criticize Malaysian newspaper's lawsuit against bloggers
- U.S. nuke envoy says North Korea ready to restart talks soon
- Thai police detain 15 for questioning over New Year's bombings
- Jittery India pushes Tendulkar down to middle order
- Jittery India pushes Tendulkar down to middle order
- Turkey shamed, shocked by slaying of journalist Hrant Dink
- Bird flu takes its 62nd life in Indonesia, SKorea set to cull 273,000 poultry
- Iowa Woman Fired for Journaling at Work
- No Takers for University's Leftover Gold
- Goetschl wins record 10th race at Cortina
- Turkey shamed, shocked by slaying of journalist Hrant Dink
- Blair's colleagues criticize police over arrest of key aide in honors inquiry
- DNA tests confirm death of head of al-Qaida-linked Abu Sayyaf terror group in Philippines
- Pakistan extends lead to 99 as South Africa fails to part last pair
- Prince Charles Cancels His Ski Holiday
- Supporters of "medicine boy" clash with law enforcers near Bangladesh capital, report says
- Kiriasis wins second straight Wold Cup bobsled race
- Slain Abu Sayyaf leader was a reluctant terrorist, Philippine security officials say
- Police deny Serbian opposition party report of explosives under car of party leader
- Thai military officers among 15 suspects detained over New Year's bombings
- Mamas and Papas Member Dead at 66
- Dalcin wins downhill at Val d'Isere
- Goetschl wins record 10th race at Cortina
- Sri Lanka's military screen fleeing refugees, detain at least 11 suspected rebels
- Gadhafi's son warns Europe not to politicize AIDS case against jailed Bulgarian nurses
- Roponen wins her first cross-country World Cup event
- Chris Rock Sitcom Renewed for 2007-2008
- Chris Rock Sitcom Renewed for 2007-2008
- Chris Rock Sitcom Renewed for 2007-2008
- Thai prime minister says ousted former leader Thaksin can return to the country
- Theater Founder Curt Dempster Dies
- NYC Theater Co-Founder Dempster Dies
- Czech PM: U.S. has offered Czech Republic to host part of missile defense system
- Dalcin wins downhill at Val d'Isere
- Bindi Irwin to Continue Father's Legacy
- Goetschl wins record 10th race at Cortina
- Indie labels pool music catalog in digital challenge to majors
- Iowa Woman Fired for Journaling at Work
- Cabinet minister, commentators denounce British reality TV show 'Big Brother' over racism row
- Brazil's America signs Argentine striker Astudillo
- Legkov, Roponen win first cross-country World Cup events
- Bahrain's coach fired after Gulf Cup loss to Saudi Arabia
- Hillary Clinton to launch U.S. presidential bid
- Hillary Clinton to launch U.S. presidential bid
- Sainz wins 14th stage of Dakar Rally
- Singer James Brown's body moved to undisclosed location
- Australian Open Seeds Fared
- Hillary Clinton to launch U.S. presidential bid
- Theater founder Curt Dempster dies; championed one-act plays
- 'Everybody Hates Chris' renewed for 2007-2008 season despite low ratings
- Gonzalez ends local hopes at the Australian Open
- Pakistan leads by 116 runs at tea
- Istanbul governor distributes photos of suspect in journalist murder
- Madrid omits Ronaldo again, while Beckham is injured
- Clinton to launch presidential bid
- Mexico's president steers out of protest-ridden start and gears up for reform agenda
- Hingis, Sharapova, Nadal, Blake breeze into fourth round as Nalbandian struggles again
- Suspected Tamil Tigers found among fleeing refugees; army captures major rebel base
- US senator Brownback seeks to be Republican conservatives' choice in 2008 White House race
- Officials: Local official in troubled southern Russian province missing and feared dead
- Protesters in Hungary block roads, blaming politicians for country's ills
- Hezbollah-led opposition calls for general strike in campaign against government
- China ends major financial policy meeting
- China ends major financial policy meeting
- Czech PM: U.S. has offered Czech Republic to host part of missile defense system
- Hillary Clinton launches historic bid for president
- Hillary Clinton launches historic bid for president
- Dalcin wins downhill at Val d'Isere
- Liverpool beats Chelsea 2-0 to dent champion's Premier League defense
- Cabinet minister, commentators denounce British reality TV show 'Big Brother' over racism row
- Gottwald wins 20th World Cup Nordic combined title
- Suspected Tamil Tigers found among fleeing refugees; army captures major rebel base
- Olsson in hospital after fall at World Cup downhill
- Hillary Clinton launches historic bid for president
- Sumann wins 12.5-kilometer pursuit
- Cabinet minister, commentators denounce British reality TV show 'Big Brother' over racism row
- Bush urges tax breaks to help uninsured
- Mancuso making run at overall title
- Protesters in Hungary block roads, blaming politicians for country's ills
- Germans sweep top four in singles, Austrians win luge World Cup doubles
- Liverpool beats Chelsea 2-0 to dent champion's Premier League defense
- China ends major financial policy meeting
- China ends major financial policy meeting
- The shorts, the hair, `vamos!' _ Spain's Nadal cuts a distinctive figure
- World Cup ski event in Kitzbuehel reduced to two races
- Official in troubled southern Russian province missing, feared dead
- Alex Ferguson's son takes charge of Peterborough
- Hillary Clinton launches historic bid for president
- Ceccarelli setting standard for skiing mothers
- Crepel, Pesko win Halfpipe at World Championships
- Crepel, Pesko win Halfpipe at World Championships
- Del Piero makes 500th Juventus appearance
- Crepel, Pesko win Halfpipe at World Championships
- Suspected Tamil Tigers found among fleeing refugees; army captures major rebel base
- Democrat takes Bush to task for strategy in Middle East
- Winfrey Cried Over Relative's 'Betrayal'
- Winfrey cried after 1990 'betrayal' in teen pregnancy, she writes in upcoming magazine issue
- Lawsuit Involving Rapper Death Dismissed
- Can 'Grey's Anatomy' Heal Cast Rift?
- Special-Effects Worker Hurt on Movie Set
- Bush to propose tax break for buying health insurance, limit some tax benefits for those covered at work
- Dalcin wins downhill at Val d'Isere and sets sights on emulating Alphand
- Hillary Clinton launches historic bid for president
- Inkster, Hurst make their move to set up US challenge to Paraguay
- EEC Elite expanding service offerings in Taiwan
- Community organizations
- Religious centers
- Agencies assisting migrants
- Ati-Atihan revelry turns Kalibo into capital for unwinding
- Manila sets US$400 minimum wage for maids
- Hope Workers' Center marks 20th birthday
- In Brief
- Philippines, Brunei eye East Timor oil and gas resources
- Judge, leftist activist shot dead by motorcyclists
- Ten rebels killed as Arroyo gets tough
- Manila police and demonstrators clash in protests over U.S. Marine
- DNA tests confirm Abu Sayyaf leader is dead
- Pinoy Text Club
- Feast of the infant Jesus
- Filipina enjoys fruits of her labor
- MOROCCO
- Reds subvert Chelsea title hopes
- Shoaib makes splash in return
- Asashoryu takes Emperor's Cup
- Hussey defends decision not to walk
- Stepanek defends his 'black widow'
- Comeback artist has another Houdini-like escape
- Sidelines
- Manning has a lot to prove against Brady
- NHL dynasties are a thing of the past
- Rose in the running for first victory on PGA Tour
- Suns victorious but fail to hide disappointment
- Irwin's family talks about life on the wild side
- Anti-war movement seen nearing crucial stage
- Australian Muslims feeling under siege
- China officials attack 'Falun Gong' Lunar New Year show
- Arab nations give U.S. free rein in Iraq
- The Kurds as Charlie Brown
- Latin America nationalizes while India opens up
- Bush's reversal on wiretaps less than it seems
- In Brief
- Death penalty plan gets support of thousands in capital of Peru
- South American unification remains elusive
- World Social Forum opens in Nairobi
- Sri Lankan troops hunt rebels after seizing town
- Nasrallah calls for general strike
- Conte sacks right-hand man, but strike continues
- In Brief
- Discount tickets for high-speed rail travel will continue to be offered, THSRC says
- Activists voice disappointment with Legislature
- Legislative session ends without any bills passed
- Speaker condemns chaos in the Legislature
- Chen praises Su's handling of Rebar
- Improvement seen on human trafficking issue
- Hillary Clinton launches historic bid for presidency
- Holy See calls for 'normal relations' with Beijing
- Buckets of blood readied for Slovenian's Amazon swim
- Kim getting U.N. funds, U.S. says
- DPP holds Ma fully responsible for stalled session in Legislature
- Government, opposition clash over special session
- Events
- Concerts
- Museums
- Galleries
- Events
- Concerts
- Museums
- Galleries
- Irwin's family talks about life on the wild side
- Theater
- In Brief
- Sainz wins penultimate stage of Dakar Rally; French motorcyclist collapses, dies
- Mourinho unsurprised by failure of Chelsea's makeshift defense
- Sainz wins penultimate stage of Dakar Rally; French motorcyclist collapses, dies
- Juventus beats Bari 4-2, Del Piero scores during 500th game for club
- Koskela, Friesinger take lead in world sprint speed skating championship
- Sainz wins penultimate stage of Dakar Rally; French motorcyclist collapses, dies
- James Brown's Body Moved, No Word Where
- Hezbollah-led opposition calls for general strike in campaign against government
- Top Gazprom exec cautions Europe against move away from long-term contracts
- James Brown's Body in Undisclosed Spot
- Kildow to miss giant slalom after crash
- James Brown's Body Moved, No Word Where
- Vennegoor of Hesselink scores hat trick in Celtic's 5-1 win over St. Mirren
- Loeb holds lead in Monte Carlo Rally
- Top Gazprom exec cautions Europe against move away from long-term contracts
- Indie labels pool music catalog in digital challenge to majors
- Indies Aim to Grab Share of Online Sales
- Former first lady to be tested in presidential campaign unlike any in U.S. history
- Chavez's conflict with Catholic leaders heats up in Venezuela
- Italy's foreign minister rejects far-left's calls to pull troops out of Afghanistan
- Kansas senator joins presidential field, seeks to be Republican conservatives' choice
- Croatia beats Morocco in its opener
- French presidential candidate Royal visits Paris squat to meet homeless families
- Kansas senator joins presidential field, seeks to be Republican conservatives' choice
- Mazoch in hospital after jump at World Cup
- Kansas senator joins presidential field, seeks to be Republican conservatives' choice
- Italy's foreign minister rejects far-left's calls to pull troops out of Afghanistan
- Italy's foreign minister rejects far-left's calls to pull troops out of Afghanistan
- French presidential candidate Royal visits Paris squat to meet homeless families
- Measures targeting illegal immigrants face early legal setbacks
- Juventus beats Bari 4-2, Del Piero scores during 500th game for club
- Dutch draw 1-1 with Germany at Champions Trophy
- Serie A Summaries
- Liverpool beats Chelsea 2-0 to dent champion's Premier League defense
- Supermodel Gisele Bundchen blames families for anorexia, not fashion industry
- Kansas senator joins presidential field, seeks to be Republican conservatives' choice
- English Soccer Summaries
- Bundchen Blames Families for Anorexia
- Palestinian president in Damascus for crucial unity talks with Hamas
- Hillary Clinton launches trailblazing presidential bid
- Premier League Scoring Leaders
- Hillary Clinton launches trailblazing presidential bid
- Gulf Cup: Oman qualifies for semis, UAE beats Kuwait
- English Soccer Capsules
- Panathinaikos draws 0-0 at Xanthi
- Kallis, Prince dig in as South Africa reaches 115-3
- Shot duck survives 2 days in a refrigerator
- Ntini: From cowherder to cricket idol
- Former US senator George Smathers, who befriended Kennedy, dead at 93
- School Bars Director From Taping Carter
- Farhat cleared in ICC hearing
- Doctors say patients who lie may put their health at risk
- Lyon president confident of signing Baros
- Documentary director denied permission to film Carter's Brandeis speech
- Former US senator George Smathers, who befriended Kennedy, dead at 93
- Croatia beats Morocco in its opener, Spain beats Egypt
- Former US senator George Smathers, who befriended Kennedy, dead at 93
- Steve Irwin Action Figure on Its Way
- Slovenia's Urbans wins at ski jumping World Cup
- 4 Osasuna players ejected in last 18 minutes of 1-0 defeat at Atletico
- Croatia beats Morocco in its opener, Spain beats Egypt
- Hillary Clinton launches trailblazing presidential bid
- Steve Irwin Action Figure on Its Way
- Mazoch in hospital after jump at World Cup
- Slovenia's Urbans wins at ski jumping World Cup
- Kristin Chenoweth Sings at the Met
- A night at the opera: Broadway musical star Kristin Chenoweth in concert at the Met
- Havelid goal sends Atlanta past Rangers 3-1
- PSV stretches league lead to 12 points
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Chenoweth Buoyant in Met Performance
- Palermo held 0-0 at Reggina in Serie A, Juventus beats Bari 4-2 in Serie B
- Serie A Summaries
- Shot Duck Survives 2 Days in Fla. Fridge
- Palermo held 0-0 at Reggina in Serie A, Juventus beats Bari 4-2 in Serie B
- Slovenia's Urbans wins at ski jumping World Cup
- Valuev retains WBA title, McCline's knee caves in
- British reality show contestant acknowledges racist behavior in row with Indian actress
- Steve Irwin Action Figure on Its Way
- Valuev retains WBA title, McCline's knee caves in
- Bundchen Blames Families for Anorexia
- Leader Sevilla draws 0-0 at Villarreal in Spanish league; 4 Osasuna players ejected
- Former Congo rebel leader wins Senate seat after losing presidential bid
- Half of US population living with anti-smoking laws, advocates set sights on the rest
- Netherlands vs. Argentina final at Women's Champions Trophy
- Brand leads Clippers rout of Memphis
- Indies Aim to Grab Share of Online Sales
- Steve Irwin Action Figure on Its Way
- TV network chief says he does not see an unusual cruel streak in `American Idol'
- Netherlands vs. Argentina final at Women's Champions Trophy
- Lawmakers urge Britain, U.S. to work on solution to Guantanamo, update Geneva Convention
- Kansas senator joins US presidential field, seeking to be Republican conservatives' choice
- Palestinian official says meeting between Abbas and Hamas leader postponed
- Sri Lankan military captures major rebel base, regains key transport route
- Hillary Clinton launches trailblazing presidential bid ahead of 2008 elections
- Man Survives Fall From 17th Floor
- U.S. nuke envoy says North Korea ready to restart talks soon
- SKorea prepares to start killing poultry after fresh outbreak of bird flu
- Former US senator George Smathers, who befriended Kennedy, is dead at 93
- Valuev retains WBA title, McCline's knee caves in
- Serbs vote in key election that will determine Balkan republic's future
- Fox Tests Nation's Fifth-Grade Knowledge
- Italy's foreign minister rejects far-left's calls to pull troops out of Afghanistan
- Gazprom exec cautions Europe against move away from long-term contracts
- Fox Tests Nation's 5th-Grade Knowledge
- Chief of al-Qaida-linked terror group died in clash with Philippine troops
- Richardson to form presidential exploratory committee ahead of US elections in 2008
- United States beats Denmark 3-1 in friendly
- British reality show contestant acknowledges racist behavior in row with Indian actress
- Warriors' Davis suspended by NBA
- British reality show contestant acknowledges racist behavior in row with Indian actress
- Hezbollah-led opposition calls for general strike in campaign against government
- Glover pulls even with Rose at Hope Classic
- Cormac McCarthy, Dave Eggers among nominees for critics prizes
- US TV network starting new game show, `Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?'
- Hillary Clinton launches trailblazing presidential bid ahead of 2008 elections
- Witter defends WBC belt with ninth-round TKO
- Fox: 'Idol' Not Cruel to Contestants
- Glover pulls even with Rose at Hope Classic
- GI killings blamed on Iraqi guardsman, but murder charge is stalled
- `American Idol' judges say there's no cruel streak this year
- Urged not to go to Iraq for trial, US soldier's mother says, `I want to understand'
- McCarthy, Eggers Up for Critics Awards
- As population declines, Japan considers importing foreign workers _ then thinks again
- For stem cell research, getting human eggs is a challenge: Should women be paid for them?
- Abbas-Mashaal meeting postponed over difficulties in negotiating Palestinian coalition
- Child-protection advocates aid immigrant kids at Chicago shelter
- Glover pulls even with Rose at Hope Classic
- Japan's new reform minister praises BOJ for not hiking interest rates
- Mauresmo ousted from Australian Open
- British reality show contestant acknowledges racist behavior in row with Indian actress
- SKorea starts killing poultry after fresh outbreak of bird flu
- Carter Defends Controversial Book
- Tribune Co. committee reviews offers; announces no decisions
- Tribune Co. committee reviews offers; announces no decisions
- Kristin Chenoweth Sings at the Met
- Chenoweth Buoyant in Met Performance
- Windies captain Lara wins toss, asks India to bat first in opening one-dayer
- Windies captain Lara wins toss, asks India to bat first in opening one-dayer
- 'Idol' Judges Say They're No Crueler Now
- 'Barney Miller' Actor Ron Carey Dies
- 'Barney Miller' actor Ron Carey dies at 71 in Los Angeles
- U.S. nuke envoy says North Korea ready to restart talks soon
- 'Barney Miller' Officer Ron Carey Dies
- 'Barney Miller' Actor Ron Carey Dies
- Irwin shoots 62 to take second-round lead at MasterCard
- Venezuela rejects U.S. concerns on move to grant Chavez special powers
- 'Barney Miller' actor Ron Carey dies at 71 in Los Angeles
- Havelid goal sends Atlanta past Rangers 3-1
- 'Barney Miller' Officer Ron Carey Dies
- Former Chinese leader Bo Yibo cremated
- Brand leads Clippers rout of Memphis
- Mauresmo, Kuznetsova ousted from Australian Open
- Man Survives Fall From 17th Floor
- Mauresmo, Kuznetsova ousted; Fish into quarterfinals
- Mauresmo, Kuznetsova ousted; Fish into quarterfinals
- Indonesian authorities clearing capital of backyard chickens
- Indonesian authorities clearing capital of backyard chickens
- Bush readies State of the Union address for first Democratic Congress in 12 years
- Scent of money attracts unwelcome visitors to florist -- again and again
- Scent of money attracts unwelcome visitors to florist -- again and again
- Mauresmo, Kuznetsova ousted; Roddick, Fish to meet in quarterfinals
- Mauresmo, Kuznetsova ousted; Roddick, Fish to meet in quarterfinals
- Scent of money attracts unwelcome visitors to florist -- again and again
- Scent of money attracts unwelcome visitors to florist -- again and again
- Hatton wins title back on unanimous decision
- Cahill named as coach for Australia's first-round Davis Cup team
- Robitaille's No. 20 retired by Kings
- Malaysian bloggers unite against defamation lawsuits
- Chenoweth Buoyant in Met Performance
- Mauresmo, Kuznetsova ousted; Roddick, Fish to meet in quarterfinals
- Mauresmo, Kuznetsova ousted; Roddick, Fish to meet in quarterfinals
- Cambodia's 'jungle woman' makes failed attempts to escape, leaving family sleepless
- Indonesian authorities clearing capital of backyard chickens
- EU delegation in Malaysia's Borneo to check on legality of timber exports
- Serbs vote in key election that will determine Balkan republic's future
- Fishery officials to push for global tracking of world's tuna catch at Japan conference
- Brand leads Clippers rout of Memphis
- Separatist rebels trigger blast in crowded market, killing 2 people in northeastern India
- Taliban to open schools in southern Afghanistan, spokesman says
- Thailand says police, military personnel among those arrested over New Year's bombings
- Tamil rebels thrown out of their strongholds in the volatile east, military says
- Nepal authorities impose curfew in troubled eastern town
- India vs. West Indies scores
- Former skipper Ganguly sparkles on return to one-day internationals
- Former skipper Ganguly sparkles on return to one-day internationals
- Taliban to open schools in southern Afghanistan, spokesman says
- Kenya's Kelai wins Mumbai Marathon
- Kenya's Kelai wins Mumbai Marathon
- Former skipper Ganguly sparkles on return to one-day internationals
- Former skipper Ganguly sparkles on return to one-day internationals
- Mauresmo, Kuznetsova ousted, Serena advances; Roddick, Fish to meet in quarterfinals
- Mauresmo, Kuznetsova ousted, Serena advances; Roddick, Fish to meet in quarterfinals
- Burglars Break Into Floral Shop 30 Times
- Havelid goal sends Atlanta past Rangers 3-1
- Asashoryu wins on final day at New Year sumo
- Asashoryu wins on final day at New Year sumo
- Teenager confesses to journalist's killing during initial questioning
- Turkmen FM: foreign observers will be allowed to monitor elections
- Turkmen FM: foreign observers will be allowed to monitor elections
- Philippine military chief says final battles to wipe out al-Qaida-linked group at hand
- Asashoryu wins on final day at New Year sumo
- Asashoryu wins on final day at New Year sumo
- Chenoweth Buoyant in Met Performance
- Muqtada al-Sadr's bloc says it's lifting its political boycott
- Leaders, ethnic Albanians commemorate Kosovo's late president on first anniversary of his death
- Serbs can make a break with the past in national elections, Kosovo's prime minister says
- President says U.N. sanctions won't deter nuke program, defends economic policies
- South Korea starts killing poultry after fresh outbreak of bird flu
- Desmond Tutu "deeply disappointed" with South Africa's vote against U.N Security Council resolution on Myanmar
- Muqtada al-Sadr's bloc lifts political boycott
- Libby trial may be slowed by legal disputes about Iraq war
- Roddick-Fish will be friends after quarterfinal but not during
- Burglars Break Into Flower Shop 30 Times
- Australian Open Show Court Schedule
- Senior Hamas official rules out meeting between Palestinian president Abbas, top Hamas leader
- Mauresmo, Kuznetsova out, Serena, Federer advance; Roddick, Fish to meet in quarterfinals
- Mauresmo, Kuznetsova out, Serena, Federer advance; Roddick, Fish to meet in quarterfinals
- Australian Open Seeds Fared
- Putzer leads opening run of giant slalom; Mancuso second
- At least 40 Tamil Tigers killed, as army routs rebel stronghold, military says
- Loeb wins season-opening Monte Carlo Rally
- Taliban to open schools in southern Afghanistan, spokesman says
- Loeb wins season-opening Monte Carlo Rally
- Senior justice official backs plans to create new British security ministry
- Kallis, Gibbs steer South Africa to 50-run lead over Pakistan
- Serbs vote in key election that will determine Balkan republic's future
- Loeb wins season-opening Monte Carlo Rally
- Teenager confesses to journalist's killing during initial questioning
- Former Chinese leader Bo Yibo cremated
- Jakarta residents line up for free meat as Indonesia, South Korea start mass poultry culls
- Chenoweth Buoyant in Met Performance
- Putzer leads opening run of giant slalom; Mancuso second
- First time best time for Safarova at Rod Laver Arena
- Australian Open Road
- India defeats West Indies by 14 runs in first one-dayer
- India vs. West Indies scores
- Feet, don't fail me now _ Williams' surprise form at Australian Open
- Men's super-combi canceled due to poor weather
- Youths clash with police in Spain's Basque and Navarra regions
- U.S. envoy in Beijing to discuss date for new North Korea talks
- Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner resigns, commission says
- Loeb wins season-opening Monte Carlo Rally
- Singer Tom Jones calls on Burberry not to close factory in Wales
- World Cup Nordic combined event canceled
- Former skipper Ganguly sparkles as India wins first one-dayer by 14 runs
- Former skipper Ganguly sparkles as India wins first one-dayer by 14 runs
- Burglars Break Into Flower Shop 30 Times
- Czech ski jumper still unconscious
- Turkish teenager confesses to journalist's killing: prosecutor
- Olympic medalist Maria Cioncan dies in car crash
- Stephane Peterhansel wins 2007 Dakar Rally
- Middlesbrough signs Lee Dong-gook subject to work permit
- Khvostenko wins biathlon mass start; Wilhelm takes overall lead
- Putzer posts surprise giant slalom victory
- Crocodile hunter's daughter onstage in New York with animals
- Pasini, Follis win cross-country World Cup sprint events
- Stephane Peterhansel wins Dakar Rally
- Bangladesh's chief election commissioner resigns
- Putzer posts surprise giant slalom victory
- Serbs vote in key election that will determine Balkan republic's future
- Former skipper Ganguly sparkles as India wins first one-dayer by 14 runs
- Former skipper Ganguly sparkles as India wins first one-dayer by 14 runs
- Deutsche Bank CEO says he plans retirement after term expires in 2010
- Bangladesh's chief election commissioner resigns
- Bangladesh's chief election commissioner resigns
- Boucher, Pollock extend South Africa's lead to 136
- Putzer posts surprise giant slalom victory
- Nordic combined World Cup event canceled due to wind and rain
- New Mexico governor takes first step toward seeking Democratic nomination for president in 2008
- Stephane Peterhansel wins Dakar Rally
- New Mexico governor takes first step toward seeking Democratic nomination for president in 2008
- Iraq's new draft hydrocarbons law will pave the way for 'transparent and fair' competition, oil minister says
- New Mexico governor takes first step toward seeking Democratic nomination for president in 2008
- Ajax beats FC Utrecht 2-0 to regain second place in Dutch league
- Sumann, Khvostenko win biathlon titles
- Major League Soccer's bet on Beckham could hinge on Hispanics
- New Mexico governor takes first step toward seeking Democratic nomination for president in 2008
- Serbs vote in key election that will determine Balkan republic's future
- Tata begins building car factory at disputed site in eastern India
- Siemens CEO says company is pulling out of Sudan
- Jordan's parliament secures government pledge not to raise fuel prices, approves 2007 budget
- Catholic rights group decries deepening hardships, deaths, school dropout rate in Zimbabwe
- Chelsea chief executive denies unrest between manager and owner
- At least 40 Tamil Tigers killed, as army routs rebel stronghold, military says
- Holcomb wins World Cup bobsled race
- Everton defeats Wigan 2-0 in Premier League, Johnson injured
- Ajax beats FC Utrecht 2-0 to regain second place in Dutch league
- Croc Hunter's Daughter Onstage in NYC
- Biden puts Clinton as Democratic front-runner, but says nomination is `lifetime' away
- Senate Armed Services chairman says administration should tone down Iran rhetoric
- Casey wins Abu Dhabi by one stroke
- Lee, Friesinger win gold at world sprint speed skating championship
- Bangladesh's interim leader pledges new election as soon as possible
- Bangladesh's interim leader pledges new election as soon as possible
- Croc Hunter's Daughter Hits NYC Stage
- Homemade mortar kills 1 police officer and 2 civilians in Colombia
- Adam scores for Rangers in 1-0 win over Dunfermline in Scottish Premier League
- Everton defeats Wigan 2-0 in Premier League, Johnson injured
- Loeb wins season-opening Monte Carlo Rally
- Iran refuses to budge under pressure, announcing missile tests as Ahmadinejad dismisses economy criticism
- Gingrich says he would run for president as `last resort'
- Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman warns against space arms race after China test
- Rough week for organizers at Aussie Open
- Peterhansel wins Dakar Rally as motorcyclist dies
- Ski jumper fights for life after terrifying fall
- Brothers-in-arms reunite in quarterfinals
- Women's seeds stumble in Melbourne
- In Brief
- Dominik Hasek let down, but he will not let up
- Argentina reaches hockey final after topping favored Australia
- Mourinho confirms player transfer snub
- Bad knee, not opponent, drops McCline
- Improved Mavs play with personality of champs
- IMO sets up new security sub-division
- Maersk Line to introduce rate increases
- Singapore maritime industry enjoys achievements in 2006
- Orient Overseas Container Line christens SX-class ship
- TSA carriers see improved market in 2007
- Gazprom executive urges Europe to avoid 'Enron' pitfalls
- EU eyes emissions limits for new automobile models
- Vietnam in WTO worries Cambodia garment sector
- Citigroup executives making a difference in community development
- Global music fair opens amid free music debate
- Hong Kong seeks to maintain status
- In Brief
- You can't be hero on '24,' but you can own a Jack Bauer bag
- 'Departed,' 'Iwo Jima' likely to enter Oscar race
- Cambodia 'jungle woman' fails in attempts to escape
- Are we over the top in quest for germ-free cleanliness?
- GM's electric auto leap
- Voters must reject KMT's blackmail
- Clinton's polarizing image gives rivals chance to win nomination
- Japan hesitant to open door to foreigners
- In Brief
- U.S. envoy in China for talks
- Explosion at India market kills 2
- Thai officials say bombing arrests include police, military members
- Philippines on alert for rebel attacks
- Taliban reportedly to open schools in Afghan south
- Sri Lanka troops pursue rebels, say some escape
- In Brief
- Iraq Shiites reach political deal to end boycott
- Melting Arctic ice draws orcas, threatening Inuit fishing life
- Serbs vote in polarizing election
- U.S. praises extradition of Mexico cartel suspects
- Top Hamas official rules out meeting of Abbas, Mashaal
- Zuji Travel hosts Korea ski-spa tours
- Knee patients to benefit from MIS
- Switzerland seeks investors
- Traditional Tray Set Lunch at Irodori
- Festival reunion dinner at Westin
- CW launches English online edition
- Plaza International offers specials
- High oil, natural gas prices blamed for MOEA enterprises' NT$12.56b deficit
- MOFA to adopt different approach in its bid for WHO
- Tobacco and liquor firm eyeing rising PRC market
- In Brief
- CDC urges China to confirm reports regarding latest epidemic
- Scholars blast prosecutors over ruling on state affairs fund case
- DPP, TSU to discuss bills for possible extra session
- KMT and PFP to sign pact for year-end polls
- New PRC fighters threaten Taiwan, report says
- KMT's Wu insists organic law plan remains a priority
- U.S. military in Somalia, says journalist
- Fishery officials to push for global tracking of world's tuna catch
- Turkish teen confesses to killing editor of weekly
- Earthquake causes panic in Indonesia
- Child abuse story seizes local media; aunt blamed
- Ties with Holy See still secure, ruling party lawmaker contends
- China reacts cautiously to Vatican's overtures
- Diplomat's geographic blind spots
- KMT and PFP sign alliance agreement
- Progress made in investigating Rebar scandal
- Singer Alicia Keys offers $5,000 scholarships to 4 students
- Paraguay wins Women's World Cup by 7
- Former Slovak prime minister undergoes heart surgery
- Adam scores for Rangers in 1-0 win over Dunfermline in Scottish Premier League
- Taliban to open schools in southern Afghanistan, spokesman says
- Pakistan needs 191 runs to win second test against South Africa
- Young Brazilian striker dies in car accident
- New Mexico governor takes first step toward seeking Democratic nomination for president in 2008
- Alicia Keys Offering Scholarships
- Serbs vote in key election that will determine Balkan republic's future
- Alicia Keys Offering 4 $5K Scholarships
- New House speaker showing who's boss
- U.S. to pledge large amount for Lebanon reconstruction: U.S. official
- Former Slovak prime minister undergoes heart surgery
- Putzer comes out of the fog in Cortina
- Libby trial may be slowed by legal disputes about Iraq war
- Louvre has record number of visitors in 2006
- Blood pressure drug appears to help mice with muscular dystrophy, Marfan
- Valencia beats Real Sociedad 1-0 in Spanish league
- Fox Launching New Morning Program Monday
- Serbs vote in key election that will determine Balkan republic's future
- Want carrots with that? More students saying no to junk food in school cafeterias
- Police video of prisoner's ordeal goes public, stirring angry debate
- Qatar and Saudi Arabia tie 1-1; Iraq and Bahrain also draw 1-1
- Ashley Young on verge of transfer to Villa
- Leaders, ethnic Albanians commemorate death of Kosovo's late president
- Serbs vote in key election that will determine Balkan republic's future
- Olympiakos beats PAOK 3-2 in Greek league
- Italian Soccer Capsules
- Art Films Boosted by Awards Season Buzz
- Embattled Guinea president urges unity amid paralyzing strike
- Golden Globes wins boost box office take for smaller films
- Hillary Clinton's life of improbable turns pivots once more, with historic run for president
- Arsenal comes back to beat Man United 2-1 in Premier League
- Budaj's promise shows in Avalanche win over Detroit
- Dark comedy "Little Miss Sunshine" pulls off upset Producers Guild win
- Van Persie fractures fifth metatarsal on his right foot
- Premier League Scoring Leaders
- Leading candidate drops out of race for Israeli army commander
- Leading candidate drops out of race for Israeli army commander
- Iran refuses to budge under pressure, announcing missile tests as Ahmadinejad dismisses economy criticism
- Homemade mortar kills 5 in Colombia
- Barcelona leads Spanish league after 3-0 win over Gimnastic
- State prisoners outliving people on the outside, government reports
- DiCaprio: 'Titanic' Made Me Want to Quit
- 'Titanic' problem: DiCaprio considered quitting acting, hated being 'piece of cute meat'
- DiCaprio: 'Titanic' Made Me Want to Quit
- Producers Award 'Sunshine' Best Film
- Arriaga's latest examination of love and death premiers
- Producers Guild Gives Nod to 'Sunshine'
- Brazilian striker Amoroso to miss at least 3 weeks because of tendinitis
- Swift Transportation founder to reacquire trucking company for $2.74 billion
- Dallas wins NBA finals rematch against Miami
- Ultranationalists lead in Serbia's parliamentary elections
- Mexico says extraditions to U.S. aim to sever druglords' ties to cartels
- Hillary Clinton expresses confidence in her presidential prospects
- Spain, Germany, France post victories at handball worlds
- Clinton expresses confidence in her presidential prospects
- Caribbean officials say fight against HIV/AIDS undermined by ignorance
- Ultranationalists lead in Serbia's parliamentary elections
- WCT: Japan beats Spain 2-0 for fifth
- DiCaprio: 'Titanic' Made Me Want to Quit
- 'Buffalo' Tugs Emotions at Sundance
- Survey: US gas prices drop nearly 14 cents over 2 weeks
- Mexico says extraditions to U.S. aim to sever druglords' ties to cartels
- Serena Williams emerges as real threat at Australian Open
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Serie A Summaries
- Ultra-nationalists lead in Serbian election, but not enough to rule
- FC Barcelona leads Spanish league after win over Gimnastic, Madrid beats Mallorca 1-0
- Clinton expresses confidence in her presidential prospects
- Mexico says extraditions to U.S. aim to sever druglords' ties to cartels
- Spanish Soccer Summaries
- Italian Soccer Capsules
- NASD members approve changes needed to form single regulatory group with NYSE
- 3rd Prempro trial to begin Monday in US
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- Barenboim Plays Carnegie 50 Years Later
- Inter beats Fiorentina 3-1, Roma held 1-1 at Livorno in Serie A
- Fox Launching New Morning Program
- Corinthians beats Sao Bento 4-2 in Sao Paulo state championship
- Ultra-nationalists lead in Serbian election, but not enough to rule
- Alicia Keys Offers College Scholarships
- Pakistan needs 191 to beat South Africa and level series
- Ultra-nationalists win Serbian election, but not enough seats to rule
- Want carrots with that? More students saying no to junk food in school cafeterias
- Man, 61, takes 20,000th ride on California roller coaster
- 'Barney Miller' Officer Ron Carey Dies
- Ultra-nationalists win Serbian election, but not enough seats to rule
- Embattled Guinea president urges unity amid paralyzing strike
- Caribbean officials say fight against HIV/AIDS undermined by ignorance
- Chicago Bears beats New Orleans 39-14, advance to Super Bowl
- DiCaprio: I'm Not a 'Piece of Cute Meat'
- New Mexico governor takes first step toward seeking Democratic nomination for 2008 US presidential race
- Japan confectioner picks new president to take responsibility over sanitation scandal: Report
- Ultra-nationalists win Serbian election, but not enough seats to rule