英文新聞列表 English News List
- 73-year-old takes high school exams for 39th time, and fails again
- Singapore-based Olam pays US$15.4M for stake in NZ dairy producer Open Country Cheese
- Indian actress Preity Zinta glad to be doing comedy again
- Philippine shares rise 1.2 percent to set new closing high
- Former Royals pitcher Standridge joins Japan's Hawks
- Polls: French conservatives' lead shrinking slightly before parliamentary vote
- 'Cream of Wheat' Man Gets Grave Marker
- Taiwan shares near seven-year high amid tech gains
- Sarkozy seeks to soothe worries over tax hike plan before parliamentary vote
- Chow's "Pirates" Scenes Cut in China
- Qatari investors raise stake in UK grocer J Sainsbury PLC to 25 percent
- Inquiry says child sex abuse `rampant' among Australian Aborigines
- Cambodia braces for rise in dengue fever cases
- PPR receives approval from EU, US competition authorities for Puma takeover
- China shares rebound on demand for banks, other blue chips
- PBS Scores 13 Creative Daytime Emmys
- Creative Craft Daytime Emmy Winners
- Bank of Japan chief hints rate hike not imminent, lifting dollar vs yen
- 2 acquitted of racially motivated attack on Ethiopian-born engineer
- TPG consortium seeks extension on bidding deadline for Australian retailer Coles
- Berlin sells LBB bank majority stake to savings banks' association DSGV
- Thai Airways cancels deal to manage Bangladesh's Chittagong aiport
- Filipino overseas workers send home US$1.2 billion in April, up 32.6 percent
- Dodgers minor leaguer Jones signs with Japan's Fighters
- Philippine shares rise 1.2 percent to set new closing high
- Opening ground: Oakmont, still not at its worst, chews up U.S. Open field
- Gayle to captain West Indies' ODI and Twenty20 teams against England
- Hong Kong shares climb to record, led by Chinese banks, insurance providers
- World's biggest airshow gets bigger as Airbus and Boeing superjumbos compete
- Cadbury pleads guilty to three offenses in salmonella contamination
- Rain delays start of fourth test between England and West Indies
- Oil prices dip slightly after rising overnight
- Putin seen running Russia from sidelines after stepping down, then seeking presidency again
- Croatian government to sell up to 23 percent of Croatian telecom
- Driver sues Lohan over 2005 Beverly Hills car crash, seeks at least US$200,000
- Polish PM: Poland to drive hard bargain on EU constitution voting system
- China Construction Bank to sell up to 9 billion A shares in Shanghai
- Turkish president calls for referendum on presidential elections by popular vote
- Japan's main bourse takes 4.99 pct share in Singapore exchange
- Ex-US President Carter meets leaders of Nepal's former communist rebels
- Shostakovich ballet, once banned, triumphs at the Bolshoi Theater
- 5 US soldiers die in Iraq; Curfews still in place to hold off mosque attacks
- China reports 468 slave laborers freed in the past month
- Activist group: China demolishes giant Buddhist statue in Tibet
- New York university unveils potent supercomputer
- 'Sopranos' star: 'No idea' what show's ending signified
- South Korean president says he is open to summit with North's leader
- Documents show U.S. put heavy pressure on Taiwan to end suspected quest for nuclear bomb
- Peugeot looks to dethrone Audi at the fabled Le Mans 24-hour race
- 2 die in explosion in video hall in southern Somalia, say police
- Dallaglio back in England training squad ahead of World Cup
- Turkish president calls for referendum on presidential elections by popular vote
- Lohan Sued Again Over 2005 Car Crash
- Mel C says she is no longer opposed to Spice Girls reunion
- Taiwan court nullifies result in disputed Kaohsiung mayoral vote
- African forum looks to China, India with hope and fear
- Sheffield United's Kazim-Richards moves to Turkey's Fenerbahce
- Venice Film Festival affirms role as film director "talent scout"
- Man Fails High School Exams 39 Times
- Polls show French conservatives' lead shrinking slightly ahead of parliamentary vote
- PBS wins 13 Creative Craft Daytime Emmy awards, including 6 for `Sesame Street'
- Larissa striker Henry Antchouet handed two-year ban for failing cocaine test
- New Left party officially formed in Germany, merging ex-communist and workers parties
- First day of England-West Indies 4th test abandoned because of rain
- New Nintendo DS game targets women with beauty tips
- Indonesian police say two top terrorists arrested in last week's raids
- Chinese online game software developer Nineyou International to list on Osaka bourse
- Asian markets rise as Nikkei up on weaker yen; Hong Kong shares hit new record
- 3 hepatitis C cases linked to anesthesiologist in New York City; 4,500 urged to get tested
- 5 US soldiers die in Iraq; Curfews still in place to hold off mosque attacks
- Rafael Nadal wins resumed match to advance to Queen's Club quarterfinal
- Ruptured tank spills 1,500 gallons of molasses, stops traffic in rural Indiana town
- Rich Muslim countries urged to help fight polio in OIC states
- Kyrgyz lawmakers reject proposal to privatize energy sector and hydropower stations
- Danish opposition party leader steps down
- Greek church leader's hospital stay extended following intestine surgery
- UC Rusal hopes to expand aluminum operations in Jamaica with coal-generated power
- U.S. nuclear lab contractor's officials breached security by e-mailing secret data, congressmen say
- U.S. current account trade deficit increases in the first quarter because of higher oil bill
- Surging gasoline costs push U.S. consumer prices up at fastest pace in 20 months
- China's quality watchdog hopes Hong Kong will resume sale of 3 mainland toothpastes
- Portuguese tycoon attempts stock market takeover of Benfica
- Sudirman Cup match abandoned after only 1 Turkish player turns up to face Iceland
- Irish Prime Minister Ahern backs deputy Brian Cowen to succeed him in 2012
- Number of Japanese suffering mental illness topped 3 million in 2005
- EU invites Cuban officials to Brussels _ on condition human rights are discussed
- Oil prices dip slightly after rising overnight
- Researchers: Escaping predators might do a species more harm than good
- Macedonian journalists win wiretap case against government
- Djokovic, Ljubicic upset in third-round play at Queen's Club
- Dallaglio back in England training squad ahead of World Cup
- Italian cycling federation holds hearing for Ivan Basso doping ban
- Vitali Klitschko wants to fight Jameel McCline in planned September comeback
- Israeli Cabinet approves appointment of Barak as defense minister
- Tensions rise as ousted PM in exile expected to address supporters in Thailand
- Israeli Cabinet approves appointment of Barak as defense minister
- NKorea bristles at talk of another summit with SKorea
- David Beckham set to start in Madrid's title-decider Sunday before move to LA Galaxy
- Euro up against U.S. dollar
- Philipp Kohlschreiber upsets James Blake to reach Halle semifinals
- Bernanke says banks still important for credit markets despite increased competition
- Bush says problem grows worse as Congress fails to pass immigration bill
- Judges close in on Chirac, set to lose presidential immunity
- Renowned Kassel contemporary art exhibit opening 12th show
- Polish premier promises to drive hard bargain on EU constitution voting system
- Norwegian competition authority drops Microsoft case
- Tensions rise as ousted PM addresses supporters in Thailand from exile
- Thailand relegated from top division after losing 3-2 to Hong Kong at Sudirman Cup
- Amateur boxing federation expels secretary-general, cleans house in ethics scandal
- Kazakh leader doesn't rule out 3rd term, saying decision depends on health, public opinion
- Penn National Gaming casino and race track operator agrees to be taken private for about $6.1B
- Chelsea, Newcastle among clubs names in kickbacks report; FIFA asked to investigate agents
- Kelly Clarkson Cancels Her Summer Tour
- Number of Japanese suffering mental illness topped 3 million in 2005
- Gayle to captain West Indies' ODI and Twenty20 teams against England
- Dmitry Tursunov beats Fernando Gonzalez to reach semifinals at Queen's Club
- Philipp Kohlschreiber upsets James Blake on slippery court to reach Halle semifinals
- Canadian company wins "largest-ever" Swedish vehicle modernization contract
- GM said to plan retooling of engine plant to make diesel truck engines
- EU antitrust chief says Gazprom might have to sell assets in Eastern Europe
- U.S. nuclear lab contractor's officials breached security by e-mailing secret data, congressmen say
- Greek church leader's hospital stay extended following intestine surgery
- London's FTSE-100 index up 82.5 points at 6,732.4
- Reports: Ex-Prime Minister Hasina barred from leaving Bangladesh for U.S.
- Alinghi planning next win
- Wimbledon keeps up with times, adds replay
- One-time party boy leads U.S. Open
- Madrid must muzzle Mallorca
- Fill-in pitcher Stanford arrives just in time to throttle Marlins at Dolphin Stadium
- Yanks sweep Diamondbacks
- Hamilton gets ready for the U.S.
- Canada expects 'hell' against All Blacks
- Crosby lauded as MVP at NHL's awards show
- Nadal enters Queen's quarters
- Spurs deserve to be called a dynasty - sort of
- Wei Ing-chou finds market in China
- LG introduces new mini hi-fi system
- Childhood Resort launches promotion
- 'Tsung tsu' German-style at Wendel's
- Jabra BT5020 marketed here
- Australian seafood feast at Regent
- Summer camps for kids of cancer patients
- Where did she get her wedding gown?
- Super stylish Crocs might appeal to adults
- Investment bill helps lift Taiex to 6-year high
- U.S. dollar gains further after Japan leaves rates low
- Dow Jones rallies to close at best 2-day rise in year
- China's property investment surges
- Boeing projects US$2.8 trillion market for new commercial airplanes
- Gartner warns of consumerization of IT's threat to business security
- LED pioneer touts GaN lighting
- BOOC's shareholders approve merger with Citi
- In Brief
- Report highlights sexual abuse of native children in Australia
- Religious heads slam Sri Lanka violence
- Boss of brickyard in China confesses to killing of 'slave'
- In Brief
- Somali insurgent fighting deepens
- Libby rushes to delay serving prison term in CIA leak case
- Brazil peasants protest U.S. wars
- U.S. agents arrest another man in California on Laos coup plot
- Bush supports attempt to revive immigration law
- Former Klansman found guilty of 1964 killings in Mississippi
- Espionage case opens over Litvinenko's death
- Catering to logging industry leaves Alaska's rain forests in jeopardy
- The ultimate group project - coexistence in the real world
- Brazil rolls the dice on India to hedge its bet on China
- Climbers with a cause bringing education to Philippines' poor
- Global warming's Ice Age scenario thrown into doubt
- Conservationists sound alarm over tourists flooding Venice
- In Brief
- Science, marketing fields found top in English ability
- Former residence of president set on fire; alleged arsonist caught red handed by police
- Koo family takes contol of China Development
- Seven more lawmakers get threatening letters
- Wang detained over financial scandals
- Burghardt calls for calm ahead of 2008 election
- Group raises Taiwan GDP to 4.46%
- Hau defends Red Cross over graft
- MOFA rejects China's claim on IHR
- Council upholds presidential immunity
- Papers reveal U.S. pressure on Taiwan to end nuclear project
- Hamas fighters and looters take control of Gaza, defying Abbas
- North Korean fund dispute seen nearing a resolution
- Legislature passes government budget bill
- Kaohsiung mayoral race result invalidated
- Train collision kills five people and injures 16
- Philippines promotes Cebu's English-learning institutions
- "Pinoy Ako!" essay-writing competition
- Poetic offering
- Migrants in Kaohsiung celebrate Independence Day through dance
- Singapore issues travel restrictions
- With more than 42,000 labor cases resolved in 2006, NLRC to further hasten resolution of backlog cases
- DOLE, Chinese General Hospital renew ties on health care services, other benefits
- DOLE to create Maritime Office
- Employment period limit for foreign workers extended to nine years
- Polish premier promises to drive hard bargain on EU constitution voting system
- Czech CSA increases fuel surcharge due to rising oil prices
- Real-life 'Midnight Express' character visits Turkey to 'make amends'
- 5 US soldiers die in Iraq; Curfews still in place to hold off mosque attacks
- Presidential hopeful Romney touts conversion to anti-abortion cause at convention
- Meghann Shaughnessy and Edina Gallovits advance to Barcelona final
- Defense contractors rake in half of U.S. military aid for Colombia
- U.S. Treasury clamps down financially on 2 Iranians suspected of ties to nuclear program
- Penn National Gaming agrees to be taken private for about $6.1B in cash
- Spain's Antonio Colom Mas wins fifth Dauphine stage, Andrey Kashechkin keeps overall lead
- French judicial investigations Chirac could face after presidential immunity expires
- Gas prices expected to rise at pump as futures rally continues on this week's inventory report
- Former Rove aide says public service 'not worth it' after prosecutor firings, investigation
- ABC News apologizes for case of mistaken identity
- Boy-band mogul Lou Pearlman, charged with 1 count of bank fraud in Florida, held in Guam
- Venezuela: no plans to nationalize Sidor steel company
- Brazil sweeps Canada for seventh straight win in World League volleyball
- Court rules Malawi president's supporters can be ousted from parliament
- Former Greece captain Zagorakis retires to lead takeover bid for PAOK
- Bruising political battle looms after assassination of Lebanese lawmaker
- Jelena Jankovic defeats Maria Kirilenko to reach DFS Classic quarterfinals
- ABC News apologizes for case of mistaken identity
- Philipp Kohlschreiber upsets James Blake on slippery court to reach Halle semifinals
- Ex-Prime Minister Hasina barred from leaving Bangladesh for US, aide says
- Italian cycling federation suspends Ivan Basso two years for doping
- 5 die in separate explosions in Somali capital, say official and witnesses
- English businessman Mike Ashley buys 77 percent to take control of Newcastle
- Jolie says she was not responsible for a contract banning media questions about personal life
- Cuban, Dominican volleyballers receive doping bans
- 8 Indian athletes found guilty of doping in National Games
- Tsonga gets wild-card invitation for Wimbledon main draw
- Polish premier promises to drive hard bargain on EU constitution voting system
- Monsanto raises earnings projection on corn seed and herbicide sales
- Once-Banned Shostakovich Ballet Triumphs
- Experts warn Balkan representatives regional stability no sure thing
- Leonard Slatkin named principal guest conductor at Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
- Feds could bar U.S. leading producer from exporting ginseng
- U.S.-based group decries detention in Iraq of media company employees
- Casey proves a low round is possible at difficult Oakmont
- FBI: Boy-band mogul allegedly used fake accountants for loans
- Brazil's president signs FIFA requirements to stage 2014 World Cup
- Alekna sets Bislett stadium record in discus at Golden League's opening meet
- Shostakovich ballet, once banned by Stalin, triumphs at the Bolshoi Theater
- Rafael Nadal loses to Nicolas Mahut in quarterfinals at Queen's Club
- Russian security agency opens probe into polonium-slaying suspect's British spy claims
- Now an adult, Adu mulling options
- Myanmar says US human trafficking report disappointing
- F-16 crashes on close air support mission, Pentagon chief arrives and 5 US soldiers die
- Three players share lead after second round at Saint-Omer Open
- Earnhardt feeling relief after big decision.
- Daytime Emmys throw a Hollywood party for soap stars on Friday night
- US Virgin Islands plan ceremonies to salute native son Duncan
- Jolie says she was not responsible for a contract banning media questions about personal life
- 8 die in separate explosions in Somali capital, say official and witnesses
- Toddler Served Margarita in a Sippy Cup
- Greek conservatives losing opinion poll lead amid pension investment scandal
- Mom Pins Down Fox That Bit Daughter
- France praises Parker for NBA success
- Blackstone Group says changes to tax laws would hurt value after IPO
- Defar breaks women's 5,000 world record; Powell takes 100
- Toddler Served Margarita in a Sippy Cup
- U.S. toddler gets sick after restaurant accidentally serves margarita in his sippy cup
- Mali coach says FIFA ruling shows disrespect for Africa
- This Next One Is for You, Teacher...
- Casey's 66 stands out as Oakmont stands up to U.S. Open field
- Defar breaks women's 5,000 world record; Powell takes 100
- Oil settles at $68 a barrel, following gas futures higher on supply concerns
- Kudos, Too, to My Blankety-Blank Teacher
- Gold, silver prices lift after consumer inflation data alleviate rate worries
- Despite low ratings, Bush draws crowds and money to help Kansas Republicans
- Prosecutor in U.S. university lacrosse players' rape case will resign
- Dollar drops against euro on inflation data, hits new high vs. Japanese yen
- US defense contractors rake in half of military aid for Colombia; training mission questioned
- Officials Study Orange Streak on Freeway
- Man Runs Naked Through Pa. School
- David Hasselhoff says he won custody fight with ex-wife Pamela Bach over 2 teenage daughters
- Conn. Teacher Accused of Taking Payoffs
- Mexico's second largest bank plans to open 230 bank branches
- Men Use Backhoe in Liquor Store Break-In
- GM plans to build new diesel engine plant for pickup trucks
- Jolie says she was not responsible for a contract banning media questions about personal life
- U.S. stocks move sharply higher following tame core inflation reading; Dow gains 85.76
- CONMEBOL to urge FIFA to nix high-altitude soccer ban
- Gateway confirms it is selling computers in China
- Rafael Nadal loses to Nicolas Mahut in quarterfinals at Queen's Club
- Speed living his dream, event without much success
- 8 Indian athletes found guilty of doping in National Games
- Man Says He Found Snake Head in Beans
- Basso becomes first high-profile cyclist banned in recent doping probes
- Consumer prices rise at fastest pace in 20 months, mostly because of energy and food
- Alleged Killer Drawn for Grand Jury Duty
- Acasuso replaced by Navarro Pastor at Wimbledon
- Haitian soccer team, missing then found in NYC, flying to Korea
- Teacher Accused of Bugging Classroom
- Streaker Sets Off School Extinguisher
- Lewis out as Bruins coach
- 2 US presidential candidates protest Spanish-language TV network's debate required English
- F1 phenom Hamilton learns fast
- Admirals beat Thunder in bottom-of-table NFL Europa clash
- Bernanke says banks still important for credit markets despite increased competition
- Cheated US investor accuses Grenada's prime minister of complicity in fraud
- Nymex Holdings shares rise following report of buyout talks
- Texas company claims Nintendo infringing on patent with Wii console
- Yahoo's Flickr photo service facing censorship complaints in Germany
- Yeley wins first career pole at Michigan
- Brazil releases striker Robinho to play deciding game for Real Madrid
- Foreigners bought U.S. stocks and mortgage bonds in April, passed on Treasury bonds
- Cuban health minister says Moore's 'Sicko' show 'human values' of communist system
- Gold Cup: Fill-in goalkeeper excited about opportunity
- Man Says He Found Snake Head in Beans
- Families join Hillary Clinton in backing stem cell research
- U.S. Justice Department official close to prosecutor firings resigns
- Inmate Demands Refund for Milkshake
- Cubs blasts beat San Diego despite interfering fans
- Japan replace Thailand in Sudirman Cup division one
- U.S. judge halts deportation of Egyptian who fears police torture
- 5 Haitian soccer players return home after going AWOL in New York
- Moore Invites Lobbyists to See 'Sicko'
- Singing Seniors Redefine Rock Songs
- Ultimate fighter fails drug test after LA fight
- Spokeswoman: Murphy Has Taken a DNA Test
- Barker Already a Winner at Daytime Emmys
- Spurs fans celebrate fourth NBA championship
- Good starts, no finish for Toms
- Ex-Prime Minister Hasina barred from leaving Bangladesh for US, aide says
- US energy secretary says weapons lab security breakdown was `human error'
- California to boost ethanol content in gasoline to spur biofuel market
- Missouri's Springfield in race to host "Simpsons" movie
- American fighter jet crashes in Iraq, no word on pilot; U.S. announces 5 soldier deaths
- Spanish league could be back to one Basque team for first time in 40 years
- Analysts say recent market volatility in the U.S. is not a signal of crash, but of opportunity
- Bruising political battle looms after assassination of Lebanese lawmaker
- US senators bargain for votes in bid to revive stalled immigration compromise
- Israeli Cabinet approves appointment of Barak as defense minister, capping political comeback
- 5 Haitian soccer players return home after going missing in New York
- Files show investigators suspected Southern governor had ties to 1946 mob slaying of blacks
- One rule remains after 156 years of America's Cup racing: "There is no second"
- A lone survivor to par at Oakmont
- US House votes to put off passport requirement for North America land-sea travel
- Goldmans Get Rights to Simpson Book
- Salman Rushdie receives knighthood in British queen's birthday honors
- World's biggest airshow gets bigger as Airbus and Boeing superjumbos compete
- Lobbyists targeted in new Michael Moore film invited to see it free
- Mighty Casey tames Oakmont, U.S. Open on a day no one else does
- Hasselhoff Says He Won Custody Fight
- U.S. to tighten controls on exports to China of high-tech products with military uses
- Fathers playing video games with their kids to bond
- A lone survivor to par at Oakmont
- U.S. Open Tee Times
- Gold Cup: Americans seek berth in semis
- Gen. Pace discloses that he declined to voluntarily retire as U.S. Joint Chiefs chairman
- You want tough? Just send in the USGA and the whining begins
- Spokeswoman: Murphy Has Taken a DNA Test
- Court will not block June 27 Lear shareholder vote on Icahn buyout
- US gay marriage backers set sights on letting out-of-state couples marry in Massachusetts
- Spurs may be a dynasty, but an unappreciated one
- US consumer prices rise at fastest pace in 20 months
- No resolution to Baldwin-Basinger custody dispute after court hearing
- Oaxaca state government apologizes for role in Mexico's worst political unrest in years
- Toddler Served Margarita in a Sippy Cup
- Baldwin-Basinger Custody Feud Stalls
- Spokeswoman: Murphy Has Taken a DNA Test
- Newly retired Bob Barker wins 19th Daytime Emmy Award as U.S. TV game-show host
- Colombia to become first in Latin America to recognize rights of gay couples
- US defense contractors rake in half of military aid for Colombia; training mission questioned
- Myanmar says US human trafficking report disappointing
- Taiwan Legislature approves parts of US arms deal after long delay
- US nuclear envoy says technical glitch holding up final transfer of NKorean funds
- Vivica Fox says drunken driving arrest was 'huge learning lesson'
- US says Pakistan election must be fair; indicates it would accept Musharraf army role
- Circus zebras, horses take an unscheduled run around town in US state Colorado
- Ousted Thai PM complains of injustice, vows fight for dignity
- Pacific Nations Cup: Tonga rallies in second half to beat Fiji 21-15
- Cubs down Padres 4-1
- Malaysia to seek WHO approval to pronounce itself free of bird flu in two weeks
- Japan importers recall Chinese toothpaste containing chemicals used for antifreeze
- Mets down Yankees to break losing streak
- Hamas "coup" is serious blow to creation of Palestinian state, former U.N. Mideast envoy says
- Pakistan's suspended judge leaves capital to address rally amid slogans against president
- Shock weathers Storm for 75-72 win
- Pacific Nations Cup: Junior All Blacks crush Australia A 50-0
- Remains of kidnapped Iraqi tae kwon do team found in Anbar province
- A lone survivor to par at Oakmont
- Casey stands up to Oakmont on a day many big names exit U.S. Open
- Mickelson misses key putts and the cut
- US nuclear envoy says technical glitch holding up final transfer of North Korean funds
- Pacific Nations Cup: Samoa rallies to beat Japan 13-3
- Palestinian prime minister designate tries to cobble together emergency government
- Ex-US Pres. Carter says US should talk with Nepals' former rebels
- Barker Caps Career With Daytime Emmy Win
- Chinese authorities rescue another 80 slave laborers from brick kilns, small mines
- Ferlin Husky Has Leg Surgery
- Remains of kidnapped Iraqi tae kwon do team found in Anbar province
- Country singer Ferlin Husky hospitalized in Missouri after leg surgery
- Dolly Parton Named Girl Scout for Life
- Japan's top court rejects compensation demand by Chinese WWII slave laborers
- New Zealand beats Canada 64-13
- Second dissident released on eve of Vietnam's President Triet's visit to Washington
- Toddler Served Margarita in a Sippy Cup
- Ex-Spice Girl: Murphy Takes DNA Test
- Fox Says DUI Arrest a 'Learning Lesson'
- US calls for revisions of free trade agreement with South Korea
- Coup suspects deny treason charges in Zimbabwe, seek release on bail
- Remains of kidnapped Iraqi taekwondo team found in Anbar province
- Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew visits Greek church leader in Athens Hospital
- Major Palestinian group criticizes Hamas and Fatah
- Bruising political battle looms after assassination of Lebanese lawmaker
- Tomas Berdych reaches Gerry Weber Open final for second straight year
- Human Rights Watch urges donors to pressure Cambodian government
- Two US diplomats, top army commander meet with Musharraf amid growing political crisis
- Airbus chief denies Boeing's claim that A350 XWB still needs work
- Construction workers in northern Germany vote for 1st strike in 5 years
- DeGeneres hopes Hilton changes life after jail
- Amateur boxing federation agrees to reform judging, referee system
- Bob Barker says Rosie O'Donnell could replace him on 'The Price Is Right'
- England wins toss and bowls first in rain-delayed final test against West Indies
- Newly elected mayor, vice mayor of Philippine town killed
- China's Communist Party calls for tests to ensure toothpaste safety
- Indian movie plays to packed cinemas following fan violence in Malaysia
- Audi's Kristensen vying for record eighth win at Le Mans
- South Africa defeats Australia 22-19 in Tri-Nations
- Nicaragua's Ortega become 3rd president to visit Cuba in 10 days
- Tomas Berdych, Marcos Baghdatis advance to Gerry Weber Open final
- U.S. president says he'll use his veto on excessive spending bills
- Reports: Rod Stewart gets married in Italy
- Defending champion China beats South Korea 3-0 to advance to Sudirman Cup final
- Brazil downs Canada for its eighth straight win in World League volleyball championship
- Thai government says it is willing to talk with ousted PM Thaksin
- Sharapova advances to DFS quarterfinal after defeating Peszak in rain-delayed match
- Germany's Left party launches itself as united force with call to restore welfare state
- Steyn kicks two drop goals to give South Africa 22-19 win over Australia in Tri-Nations
- Tomas Berdych, Marcos Baghdatis advance to Gerry Weber Open final
- Pope tells Cypriot Orthodox leader he has hopes for Christian unity
- England takes early West Indies wickets after delayed start
- North Korea invites UN nuclear inspectors as financial dispute nears end
- In Brief
- Barker wins 19th Daytime Emmy award
- Galleries
- Museums
- Concerts
- Theater
- Events
- Employment period limit for foreign workers extended to nine years
- Activists lobby for migrants' rights
- Your daily rosary
- Migrants in Kaohsiung celebrate National Day through dance
- Pinoys celebrate National Day in Taoyuan
- Estrada confident of acquittal as plunder trial comes to a close
- Leader of mutiny wins Senate seat, officials say
- Power plant debt paid off after 32 years
- Kidnapped priest still not found
- Pinoy Text Club
- 'Your sins are forgiven'
- Save for the rainy day, says Pinay
- Spanish sports stars looking for words to go with national anthem
- Berdych, Baghdatis into grass-court final at Halle
- South Africa tops Australia in nail-biter
- Mickelson just another whiny PGA golfer
- Basso becomes first high-profile cyclist banned in recent doping investigations
- Spurs' organization a rare work of art
- Being no-hit gives Brewers wake-up call
- Watson ready to battle nerves at brutal Oakmont
- Touring China
- In Brief
- Thai leader says willing to negotiate with Thaksin
- Mugabe's rare olive branch designed to divide and hoodwink, analysts say
- Moldovan separatists to continue pressing for independence
- Ousted Chaudhry keeps up the pressure
- Four killed in Kabul bombing
- Croatia gears up for landmark trial of generals
- U.S. polygamist community faces rare genetic disorder
- Car sealed in Oklahoma centennial time capsule found ruined
- Tip-off hotline nabs British criminals on run in Spain
- Decades after Vietnam War, dioxin levels still pose huge risk
- Insurgents leave Baghdad without water
- Paying tribute to victims of communism
- In Brief
- Museum deputy curator held over suspected scam
- President calls for special session for passage of delayed budget bills
- President to call on Chen Chu after election result annulled
- Judge calls Kaohsiung poll ruling into question
- Ma says missiles must go for China talks
- EMG chairman released on NT$100 million bail
- U.S. ties embargo to demands on Abbas government
- India claims to be winning hearts, minds in Kashmir
- After daring trip, defectors arrive safely in South Korea
- Train engineer ran stop signal, TRA says
- 'Diva' grabs honors at Golden Melodies
- Spain's Carl Suneson takes lead after third round of Saint-Omer Open
- Rain could halt Kristensen's bid to win record eighth 24 Hours of Le Mans
- Netherlands beats Italy 3-2 to win softball place at Beijing Olympics
- US releases video after woman says son's cup prompted tough airport response
- Reports: Rod Stewart Weds Model in Italy
- Roddick advances to Queen's club grass-court final by beating Tursunov in straight sets
- Meghann Shaughnessy beats Edina Gallovits in straight sets to win inaugural Barcelona title
- Jolin Tsai grabs female vocalist honors at Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards
- Chanderpaul to the rescue again after England strike early
- World champion Cancellara opens Tour de Suisse with dominant time trial win
- Kazakhstan's Iglinskiy takes grueling stage, France's Moreau overall leader
- Chanderpaul to the rescue again after England strike early
- Vietnam reports first human bird flu death since 2005
- Thousands cheer Pakistan's suspended judge as he travels to protest rally
- Roddick advances to Queen's club grass-court final by beating Tursunov in straight sets
- Malisse, Melzer withdraw from Wimbledon, replaced by Lu, Berrer in men's singles
- Vietnam reports first human bird flu death since 2005
- Social Democrats, Greens seal deal to govern Germany's smallest state
- Beckham fit to play in Madrid's title-decider against Mallorca
- Bravo enjoys a chat with England's latest knight
- Kristensen chasing a record eighth win at Le Mans
- Romney says he wants increase in the size of US military
- US lawmakers see some improvement with Iraq contracts, though problems continue
- General anuncia novas medidas contra a Al-Qaeda no IraqueBAGD
- Blackhawks get Samsonov in trade for Cullimore and Salmelainen
- US, Mexican and Congo suspects charged in Venezuela drug bust on Caribbean island
- Lewis claims second pole, McLarens fill front row for United States Grand Prix
- Zambrano loses no-hitter eighth, Padres beat Cubs in ninth 1-0
- Sharapova reaches DFS semifinals after beating two players in one day at rain-delayed event
- Sea Devils clinch World Bowl berth
- African Cup qualifying: Burkina Faso 0, Tanzania 1
- Colombian rebel leader: US must release rebels for 3 kidnapped US contractors to be freed
- Reports: Rod Stewart Marries Model
- Lewis claims second pole, McLarens fill front row for United States Grand Prix
- Frankfurt Galaxy beat Centurions 31-14 to earn return trip to World Bowl
- Galaxy beat Centurions 31-14 to earn return trip to World Bowl
- Ngetich wins second title, leads 1-2 Kenyan finish
- Abortion foes in US push for ultrasound legislation
- Indonesia rallies to beat England 3-2, set up rematch of 2005 final with China
- Erdei retains WBO light heavyweight title with TKO over Blades
- TSA releases video after woman says son's sippy cup prompted tough airport response
- Zoellick says World Bank will not loose influence if Venezuela pulls out
- George optimistic about keeping U.S. Grand Prix in Indy
- Aguri Suzuki lauds safety improvements in Formula One
- Colo Colo wins 26th Chilean title
- Colombian rebel: US, Colombia must exchange jailed rebels for 3 kidnapped Americans
- African Cup qualifying: Tunisia 2, Mauritius 0
- Tunisia win 2-0, needs only draw in final match to qualify for African Cup
- Supporters of ousted Thai leader Thaksin to march on military headquarters
- Powerful Sarkozy set for landslide parliamentary majority
- Baddeley climbs to top of leaderboard at U.S. Open
- Gold Cup: Gerba scores pair, Canada beats Guatemala 3-0 to reach semifinals
- Orthodox leader tells pope he will try to bring about landmark meeting with Moscow patriarch
- U.S. Open Tee Times
- US envoy back's Musharraf government, while seeking more democracy
- Grenada prepares to resentence 13 inmates who overthrew government in 1983
- Vietnam reports first human bird flu death since 2005
- Diverse influx of Africans finds opportunities and some wariness in U.S.
- Thousands cheer Pakistan's suspended judge as he travels to protest rally
- 'Happy here:' African massacre survivors make Denver their home
- One of last U.S. Catholic seminaries for youth closes as fewer join priesthood
- NYC subway sounds: Audition instruments include guitar, washboard
- Rare academic outreach falls victim to poisoned U.S./Iran relations
- Group Seeks to Restore 1916 Wright Home
- Famed Glass House Opens for Public Tours
- Springboks loom as shaky All Blacks beat Canada
- Reports: Italian Designer Hospitalized
- Prosecutor disbarred for handling of Duke University rape charges
- For Sydney family, the fight against global warming begins at home
- As Republican US presidential hopefuls court evangelicals, some pastors decry partisanship
- Baddeley climbs to top of leaderboard at U.S. Open
- Moreno's diving header gives Crew 3-3 draw with Revs
- Gold Cup: United States subdues Panama 2-1 to reach semifinals
- Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore gives sneak peek of 'Sicko'
- Group Seeks to Restore 1916 Wright Home
- Prosecutor disbarred for handling of Duke University rape charges
- Nicaragua's Ortega becomes 3rd president to meet with Castro in 10 days
- Colombian rebel: US, Colombia must exchange jailed rebels for 3 kidnapped Americans
- Memo in US court details 90-day, $28 million plan to topple Laos government
- Tainted foods pose daily problem in Asia; everything from dyes to formaldehyde used in foods
- Dallas chooses businessman over openly gay councilman in mayoral runoff election
- U.S. nominee for World Bank chief warns Venezuela's economic problems are worsening
- Hmong in Thailand say they no longer dream of overthrowing Laos government
- China flood death toll rises to 128, with 24 still missing
- Catchings and Fever snap Shock's seven-game winning streak
- Jeter homers, Yanks outslug slumping Mets 11-8
- Moreno and Crew salvage draw with Revolution
- Catchings and Fever snap Shock's seven-game winning streak
- Bird tested positive for H5N1 strain of bird flu in Hong Kong
- One of last U.S. Catholic seminaries for youth closes as fewer join priesthood
- USA women down China 2-0
- Items owned by Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Alfred Hitchcock auctioned in Beverly Hills
- Elvis Presley's Pills, Gun Auctioned Off
- Vietnam's president to make first U.S. state visit since end of war
- USA women down China 2-0 in international friendly
- Malignaggi beats N'Dou for IBF junior welterweight title
- Nepal's prime minister assures election will not be postponed again
- Deputy Rescues, Recognizes, Returns Boa
- Parramatta Eels beat Dragons with 2 late tries in Australia's NRL
- Thaksin supporters demand Thai coup leaders resign
- China's Siberian tiger breeding center says 84 births so far this year
- Thousands of lawyers, activists cheer suspended top Pakistani judge in eastern city
- Chinese beverage maker, in fight with France's Danone, files for arbitration
- Protesters demand Thailand's coup leaders resign
- Audi still leads but Kristensens dream of a record eighth win at
- Moore Says He Didn't Interview GM Head
- SKorea cautious on shutdown of NKorea's nuclear reactor
- Flash floods leaves at least 22 dead, 60 injured in northwestern Pakistan
- 1 Car, 2 Thefts, 2 Arrests in 1 Day
- Japanese company says it will sell soy sauce made in world-record barrel
- Critics sharp after charges of rigging in Egyptian elections
- Chinese authorities catch suspected slave labor boss, free 20 more workers
- Lithuanian siblings break breath-holding record, organizers say
- Elton John gives AIDS charity concert in Ukraine
- Pakistan Cricket Board interviews Australian Richard Done for coach's job
- Chanderpaul continues mission to save West Indies as the tourists reach 211-6
- US envoy hopes nuclear watchdog can visit North Korea soon
- Beijing police seize nearly 30,000 fake Olympic products
- Former Expo Cromartie wins wrestling debut
- French president's party expects wide victory in parliamentary voting
- Pirro and Biela defeat Peugeot and rain to win fifth
- Hare hunt at Milan airport nets 61; explosive growth caused landing, radar problems
- Michael Jackson thanks Ron Burkle, Jesse Jackson for financial advice
- Pirro and Biela defeat Peugeot and rain to win fifth
- US ambassador says Iraq a mixed picture, 'but certainly not a hopeless one'
- Farmers, communists clash over land takeover for factories in eastern India, 6 wounded
- Marvan Atapattu withdraws from Bangladesh series
- Audi overcomes Peugeots and rain to wins 24 Hours of Le Mans for fourth straight year
- Abbas swears in emergency Cabinet and outlaws Hamas' militia
- Berdych wins Gerry Weber Open, beats Baghdatis 7-5, 6-4
- Audi overcomes Peugeots and rain to wins 24 Hours of Le Mans for fourth straight year
- Gunfire nearby makes concentrating during finals a chore for Iraqi scholars
- Sharapova, Jankovic reach final at DFS Classic
- Berdych wins Gerry Weber Open, beats Baghdatis 7-5, 6-4
- Audi overcomes Peugeots and rain to wins 24 Hours of Le Mans for fourth straight year
- Sheffield United bids to kick West Ham out of Premier League over Tevez transfer
- Thousands of lawyers, activists cheer suspended top Pakistani judge in eastern city
- South Korea's president defends media reforms
- Chanderpaul scores another century as West Indies reach 287 all out
- Sidelines
- Indonesia rallies to beat England in badminton
- Bravo enjoys a chat with England's latest knight
- U.S. reaches Gold Cup semifinals
- Giants no match for Red Sox and Matsuzaka
- 'Du Du' shuts down raging Bulls
- Zambrano masterpiece wasted as brawl erupts
- F1's Hamilton the talk of the racing track
- It's feeling good to be 'Badds' at U.S. Open
- Berdych completes unfinished business in Halle
- In Brief
- Webber says playful cat deleted score for his 'Phantom' sequel
- U.S. research suggests tanning can be addictive
- Hapag-Lloyd improves TEU use
- APL sails into East Africa with its new EAX service
- Intertanko says shipping emissions markets 'inevitable'
- 2007 peak season opens for TSA carriers
- Airbus and Boeing begin dogfight at Paris Air Show
- Hong Kong thrives in shadow of PRC
- Barclay Capital's 'banker-chef' Peter Chen is delighted to discover Taiwan is a food-lover's paradise
- Photonics expert sees nation leading solar cell production
- Zoellick warns Venezuela economic woes worsening
- Danone fiasco underlines PRC business risks
- In Brief
- Japan, U.S. to directly share missile data
- Thaksin supporters demand Thailand coup leaders' resignations
- Nepal's prime minister assures election will not be postponed
- Seoul cautious about Pyongyang nuclear reactor deal
- Vietnam president to make first U.S. state visit since end of war
- In Brief
- Pope honors playboy who became saint
- Big win seen for Sarkozy in elections
- Baghdad springs back to life after four-day curfew is lifted
- Iran slams Rushdie knighthood
- Officials to press al-Bashir on Darfur force command
- Ex-Serb minister under arrest for Kosovo atrocities
- Global rate increase yields haze of explanations
- U.S. needs to bridge gap in Taiwan ties
- Swedish town opens door to Iraqi war refugees shunned by U.S.
- Alli sales expected to soar despite side effects
- Disneyland key attraction is also a best-kept secret
- India's 'Magic Train' throws new lifeline to poor villages
- Caesar Park Taipei offers specials
- Flower power party at Far Eastern
- Dragonair strengthens mainland services
- Olympic medalist visits Sunworld
- New tourist road maps available
- Cool off summer heat at Regent
- This week's weather expected to be hot in morning, rainy in afternoon
- Academics recommend low-carbon economy to tackle climate change
- Lawmakers sign petition calling for Suu Kyi's freedom
- In Brief
- Wang to attend memorial service in Japan
- Ma to declare running mate before June 24
- Ma vows to open mini-links for all if elected
- President calls ruling on Kaohsiung mayoral race a 'joke'
- MOFA clarifies report on Taiwan-Africa summit
- Chen to review pardon request for 'rice bomber'
- China police capture alleged slave labor boss
- Lebanon rockets reportedly hit Israel
- Palestinian president swears in emergency Cabinet, outlaws Hamas' militia forces
- Afghan suicide bomb kills at least 35
- Court rules Wang can be detained for role in scandal
- Wang, baffling Mets, extends Yankees' June push
- President Chen declares intent to hold UN referendum
- Guatemalan president due to visit Taiwan Tuesday
- Ma and Hsieh divided on cross-strait ties
- Third-seeded Chakvetadze defeats Azarenka in first round at Ordina Open
- Dan Rather Labors in Obscurity on HDNet
- Suneson wins Saint-Omer Open by three strokes
- Roddick beats Mahut to win at Queen's Club for the fourth time
- Rather Anchors Smaller Newscast on HDNet
- Hick becomes 16th batsman to pass 40,000 runs; first since Gooch 13 years ago
- Retired US general Wesley Clark moving to MSNBC
- 35 killed, 52 wounded in bomb attack on police bus in Kabul; Taliban claims responsibility
- China beats Indonesia 3-0 to win its sixth Sudirman Cup
- Lawmakers want New York to divest its funds from companies with terror list ties
- Roddick beats Mahut to win at Queen's Club for the fourth time
- Martin Sheen urges the US Congress to pay for drug courts
- Moreau wins the Dauphine Libere for the second time; Vinokourov takes the final stage
- Sheen Asks Congress to Fund Drug Court
- Athletic Bilbao and Betis stay in top division, Celta and Sociedad relegated
- `Fantastic Four' scores with $57.4 million debut weekend
- Zabel wins final sprint to take second stage, Cancellara keeps yellow jersey
- Roddick beats Mahut to win at Queen's Club for the fourth time
- Belgian broadcaster reports large majority for Sarkozy in French parliament vote
- Burundian president, rebel leader agree on prisoner release
- Bayliss wins both races, Toseland maintains the overall lead
- Mating Hares Block Milan Airport Runways
- Mitt Romney uses organization, advertising to build lead in early voting US states
- German town approves plan to move Passion play into evening
- German town approves plan to move Passion play into evening
- US could bar Kentucky, nation's leading ginseng producer, from exporting the herb
- West Indies seize test initiative with Edwards' late wickets
- Hamilton wins United States GP for second straight victory
- Obama out of town at time of fire in his D.C. apartment building
- Hamilton gets second straight F1 win
- Insurgents' response to military push caused increased violence in Iraq, US general says
- Jankovic beats Sharapova in DFS Classic final
- West Indies seize test initiative with Edwards' late wickets
- Congo, South Africa draw 1-1 in African Cup qualifier
- African Cup qualifying: Liberia 0, Equatorial Guinea 0
- ABC's Gibson Establishes Scholarship
- Jankovic beats Sharapova in DFS Classic final
- New Intel chips let managers turn on powered-off PCs for repairs, updates
- Nigeria beats Niger 3-1 in African Cup qualifier
- Push for increase in biofuels causes oil industry to scale back refinery expansion
- CSA agency says senior French minister Alain Juppe beaten in parliamentary election
- Hamilton gets second straight F1 win
- Ferre, 'Architect of Fashion,' Dies
- Cameroon qualifies for African Cup with 2-1 win over Rwanda
- Gaudio withdraws from Wimbledon
- Paramilitary boss in campaign video with Colombian President Uribe, despite denial of links
- Alain Juppe loses in election, says he will resign from French government
- Italian Designer Gianfranco Ferre Dies
- Italian Designer Gianfranco Ferre Dies
- Angola clinches spot in African Cup with 3-0 win over Swaziland
- Toronto rolls over Dallas 4-0
- Obama out of town at time of fire in his D.C. apartment building
- US Senate's top Republican says vote on immigration bill too close to call
- Aide to Republican presidential candidate reprimanded for sending e-mail questioning Mormonism
- Hamilton gets second straight F1 win
- Togo loses to Benin 4-1 in African Cup qualifying match
- Alain Juppe loses in election, says he will resign from French government
- African Cup qualifying: Libya 3, Ethiopia 1
- Kobe Bryant implies on Web site that he wants trade from Lakers
- Ferrari still looking for answers after failure at Indy
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- Unlike brother, younger Schumacher doesn't warm to Indianapolis
- Real Madrid wins Spanish league title with comeback win over Mallorca
- Defending champion leaves U.S. Open frustrated
- Unions representing Las Vegas culinary workers, bartenders ratify 5-year deal with Harrah's
- Sarkozy's conservative party wins smaller than expected majority
- Capello weathers the storm to lead Real Madrid to Spanish league title
- Beckham nearly gets Hollywood ending with Madrid in Spanish league
- Capello weathers the storm to lead Real Madrid to Spanish league title
- Socialist candidate says she's splitting with party leader
- African Cup qualifying: Mali 6, Sierra Leone 0
- San Lorenzo celebrates Argentine title with season-ending victory
- Push for increase in biofuels causes oil industry to scale back refinery expansion
- Mitt Romney uses organization, advertising to build lead in early voting US states
- Real Madrid wins Spanish league title with comeback win over Mallorca
- Gold Cup: Mexico outlasts Costa Rica 1-0 in extra time
- Unions representing Las Vegas culinary workers, bartenders ratify 5-year deal with Harrah's
- Edwards snaps 52-race winless streak with Michigan victory
- Italian Designer Gianfranco Ferre Dies
- Sky beats Sun 87-74, eclipses 2006 win total
- Madrid's long wait ends with record 30th Spanish league title
- Iran Condemns Knighthood for Rushdie
- Italian Designer Gianfranco Ferre Dies
- New Zealand central bank makes 2nd currency intervention in week
- Capello weathers the storm to lead Real Madrid to Spanish league title
- Gold Cup: Mexico outlasts Costa Rica 1-0 in extra time
- Cabrera wins U.S. Open, becomes first Argentine to win golf major in 40 years
- Carmona helps Tribe avoid sweep, tops Braves 5-2
- Beckham nearly gets Hollywood ending with Madrid in Spanish league
- Sarkozy's conservative party wins parliamentary majority but also suffers stinging loss
- Alain Juppe loses in election, says he will resign from French government
- Cabrera wins U.S. Open, becomes first Argentine to win golf major in 40 years
- Burundian president, rebel leader agree on prisoner release
- In Sweden, online service revealing any person's salary draws heavy use _ and wrath
- Battle over memorializing Sitting Bull _ and burying chief's remains
- Foreign-born students coming to America to study the tropics
- Japan says economy still recovering , consumer spending picking up
- Japan says economy still recovering , consumer spending picking up
- World's first manta ray born in captivity in Japan, aquarium claims
- Paramilitary boss in campaign video with Colombian President Uribe, despite denial of links
- Botafogo wins twice in four days, takes five-point lead atop Brazilian league
- French Socialist power couple separating
- Gold Cup: Guadeloupe stuns Honduras 2-1 to reach semifinals
- Gold Cup: Mexico outlasts Costa Rica 1-0 in extra time
- Assault trial to begin for SKorean tycoon in revenge attack case
- Cabrera wins U.S. Open, becomes first Argentine to win golf major in 40 years
- Gold Cup: Guadeloupe stuns Honduras 2-1 to reach semifinals
- Hamilton gets second straight F1 win
- Real Madrid wins Spanish league title with comeback win over Mallorca
- New international health regulations require increased reporting of disease outbreaks
- Gold Cup: Mexico outlasts Costa Rica 1-0 in extra time
- Italian Designer Gianfranco Ferre Dies
- Bush administration poised to lift embargo against Palestinian government
- Gold Cup: Guadeloupe stuns Honduras 2-1 to reach semifinals
- Assault trial begins for South Korean tycoon in revenge attack case
- Assault trial begins for South Korean tycoon in revenge attack case
- Ringo Starr plans downloads of song catalog, greatest hits album
- Blue-green algae returns to 2 major lakes in China, but water supplies not affected
- LG Electronics to countersue Hitach over patent
- LG Electronics to countersue Hitach over patent
- LG Electronics to countersue Hitachi over patents
- LG Electronics to countersue Hitachi over patents
- Actress Kristy Swanson arrested in alleged assault of boyfriend's ex-wife in Canada
- LG Electronics to countersue Hitachi over patents
- Carmona helps Tribe avoid sweep, tops Braves 5-2
- New twist in murder trial of Mongolian woman in Malaysia
- Oil prices steady at US$68 a barrel in Asia as gasoline supply concerns persist
- Study finds that security situation continues to worsen among African nations
- Actress Kristy Swanson and boyfriend's ex-wife file assault charges against each other
- Hong Kong's airport says passengers increased 7.5 percent in May
- Kristy Swanson Arrested in Altercation
- Indian actor Abhishek Bachchan says no change in him after marrying Aishwarya Rai
- Net foreign buying of Philippine stocks surges 86 percent in January-May period
- Philippine shares gain 0.25 percent to hit new record high
- Ex-SKorean prime minister announces bid for president
- Microsoft, Chinese electronics maker announce multimedia venture
- Barclays, Housing Development agree to management buyout of Intelenet Global
- 100,000 Afghans deported from Iran, stranding hundreds without shelter
- Ignoring Hamas protests, Abbas swears in emergency Cabinet, outlaws Hamas militia
- ICI rejects informal takeover approach by Akzo Nobel
- States at odds with U.S. administration over health program's future
- Microsoft, Chinese TV maker announce Internet media venture
- New Zealand to impose fresh sanctions on Fiji for expelling diplomat
- Dollar hits fresh 4 1/2-year high against the yen in Asia
- Accused South Korean tycoon tells court he punched bar workers
- Australian miner BHP Billiton pledges $300 million to low-emissions technology
- ICI rejects informal takeover approach by Akzo Nobel
- Aussies Baddeley and Ogilvy leave US Open frustrated
- Japanese stocks advance to 3-month high as weaker yen lifts exporters
- Adecco agrees to buy Germany's Tuja in euro800 million deal
- South Korea, Japan agree to share oil reserves
- Oil prices mixed as gasoline supply concerns persist
- Doctors in southern China find 6 needles in baby boy's body
- Ringo Starr Plans Downloads of Song List
- World's oldest man, 111, gets Guinness certificate in Japan; has no plans to die soon
- Adecco agrees to buy Germany's Tuja in euro800 million deal
- Italian Designer Gianfranco Ferre Dies
- Pearson shares down following rumors of bid for Dow Jones
- Weightlifting coach gets life ban for second doping breach
- Emirates orders 8 new A380 superjumbo Airbus planes
- Chinese stocks rise 2.9 percent; investors reassured by lack of moves to cool market
- Dozens of soccer fans injured in clash with police after Real Madrid win
- Japan, Brunei sign free trade agreement cutting tariffs
- Adecco agrees to buy Germany's Tuja in euro800 million deal
- S&P upgrades credit ratings Japan's 3 biggest banks
- Microsoft takes small stake in Chinese TV maker as part of Internet venture
- Philippine shares gain 0.25 percent to hit new record high
- Cinven to buy BUPA's UK hospitals for 1.44 billion pounds
- GE Commercial Aviation Services orders six Boeing 777 freighters
- Nokia unveils 3 new mid-range cell phone models
- Record label makes Belgium an unlikely hub for latest wave of Bossa Nova
- Volunteers may come close to outnumbering foreign visitors at Beijing Olympics
- China fining banks for improper lending used in stock, real estate speculation
- Euro rises against U.S. dollar
- Hogan, Nicklaus ... Cabrera? Oakmont's Open produces a surprise winner
- Pakistan parliament demands Britain withdraw Salman Rushdie's knighthood
- Thai press: state prosecutor accepts land case against former PM Thaksin
- Emirates orders 8 new A380 superjumbo Airbus planes
- Pa. Zoo's Bull Elephant Sires Calf
- Woman Wins $29,000 for Topless Stroll
- EU clears Alliance Boots takeover bid by deputy chairman
- Construction workers in northern Germany walk off jobs
- Motherwell appoints Mark McGhee as manager after disappointing season
- Pittsburgh Zoo's bull elephant is prolific father; 6 calves in 4 US states
- Air China says passengers up 17 percent in May on increased traffic on domestic routes
- ICI rejects informal takeover approach by Akzo Nobel
- Best-seller puts Italian political class under scrutiny, alleging corruption at all levels
- Australia's Newcaslte coal exports at 50-70 percent of capacity
- Australia's Newcaslte coal exports at 50-70 percent of capacity
- Alcoa shares gain on report of a possible takeover
- EU throws economic lifeline to new Palestinian government, dueling Cabinets meet
- Malaysian Airline hedges nearly two-thirds of 2007 fuel needs
- Pearson shares fall on rumors of possible bid for Dow Jones
- Indian opposition divided over choice of nominee for next president
- Hong Kong shares up 2.7 percent to new high amid flush liquidity, hot China stocks
- Australia and US launch their biggest joint military exercises
- Reports: State prosecutor accepts land case against ousted Prime Minister Thaksin
- Dubai buys Queen Elizabeth 2 for US$100 million
- Former U.S. President Carter to discuss human rights during 2-day visit to Ireland
- US honors Polish director Andrzej Wajda for films that spurred Polish-American understanding
- UEFA to investigate allegations of racism in England-Serbia at under-21 European Championship
- Asian markets rise, boosted by Wall Street, easing worries about U.S. inflation
- Asian markets rise, boosted by Wall Street, easing worries about U.S. inflation
- Oil prices slightly lower but gasoline supply concerns persist
- 2 Indian schools ban public displays of affection among students
- 2 Indian schools ban public displays of affection among students
- Sheffield United begins appeal to overturn relegation from Premier League
- Jazeera orders 30 Airbus A320 jets
- Cadbury launches tender offer to buy Japanese cough drop maker
- Cadbury launches tender offer to buy Japanese cough drop maker
- US Airways announces plans to buy 92 Airbus aircraft.
- EU, U.S. launch plan to cut airline emissions with better air traffic control
- FIFA head Blatter inspects progress toward 2010 World Cup
- Rolls-Royce says it won US$6.06 billion of new orders
- 4,000 Spanish cinemas close in protest over proposed cinema law
- 'Fantastic Four' Rides $57M Wave to Top
- Alcoa shares gain on report of a possible takeover
- EU throws economic lifeline to new Palestinian government, dueling Cabinets meet
- Asian markets rise, boosted by Wall Street, easing worries about U.S. inflation
- Asian markets rise, boosted by Wall Street, easing worries about U.S. inflation
- Sarkozy looks to possible shuffle after defeat of No. 2 in legislative race
- England continue to struggle against West Indies' three-man pace bowling attack
- Sarkozy, with a narrower-than-expected parliamentary victory, heads into hot summer
- Spanish griffon vultures make rare move north to Belgium, looking for food
- Indian shares fall, dragged down by technology firms
- Indian shares fall, dragged down by technology firms
- Sweden predicts record budget surplus in 2007
- Galactico era ends with Beckham departure as new era begins at Madrid
- German soccer to investigate as revelations of past stimulant use mounts in Bundesliga
- Coalition airstrike kills 7 children in Afghanistan; bomb suspect held
- Pope Benedict XVI to preside at funeral of Cardinal Felici
- Janssen-Cilag files marketing approval for ceftobiprole
- Michael Moore's `Sicko' turns up on the Internet 2 weeks before documentary's release
- Japan, Brunei sign free trade agreement cutting tariffs
- Pakistani cricket chief urges rethink of World Cup format
- Venice film festival to give honorary Golden Lion award to Italian director Bertolucci
- UEFA to investigate allegations of racism in England-Serbia at under-21 European Championship
- Finish Line to pay about $1.46B for footwear retailer Genesco
- In Germany, calls for a minimum wage stokes fears of economic backslide
- Pakistan cricket has bright future, says Australian coaching candidate
- Oil prices slightly lower but gasoline supply concerns persist
- IOC president Jacques Rogge condemns Iraqi athlete murders
- Paris air show opens with Boeing, Airbus battling for orders
- IOC sports director Kelly Fairweather leaving a year before Beijing Olympics
- Turkish president blocks government move to speed up referendum on presidency
- Deutsche Telekom, union inch toward deal in dispute over service workers
- Return of George Washington is highlight of top quality Royal Ascot meet
- GlaxoSmithKline to release 5 new cancer drugs through 2010
- Reports: Former army officer linked to 1975 Bangladesh coup repatriated, jailed
- EU says it's ready to resume 'open political dialogue' with Cuba
- U.S. stocks extend rally on more takeovers, lack of economic data
- TAP Air Portugal buys smaller rival Portugalia
- Rolls-Royce says it won US$6.06 billion of new orders
- NFL Europa sets season attendance record with an average of 20,024 spectators a game
- Pfizer plans to move 65 jobs from England to Michigan
- Austrian chancellor to travel to Guatemala for IOC vote on 2014 Winter Olympics
- Danish minister says Kosovo needs to be patient on status talks postponement
- Liberal activist ousts Communist in race for mayor of Moldova's capital
- Italian pole vaulter Gibilisco summoned for hearing June 26 by anti-doping prosecutors
- Ljubicic,Krajicek win first-round matches at Ordina Open
- Bangladesh vows to be tough in Sri Lanka series
- Justices rule against investors in Wall Street antitrust case
- U.S. Supreme Court justices rule against investors in Wall Street antitrust case
- Czech forward Petr Tenkrat signs provisional 2-year deal with Swedish club Timra
- Egypt holds runoff parliamentary elections
- Finish Line to pay about $1.5 billion for footwear retailer Genesco
- Dozens of soccer fans injured in clash with police after Real Madrid win
- Richard Gasquet begins Nottingham title defense with straight-sets win over Spadea
- UEFA to investigate allegations of racism in England-Serbia at under-21 European Championship
- United Auto Workers president says union, Chrysler need to fix health care issue
- Brazil's Embraer closes deals to sell 30 jets to Lufthansa and another 10 to Japan Airlines
- Euro rises against U.S. dollar
- Collingwood and Prior lead England fightback against West Indies
- U.S. Supreme Court justices rule against investors in Wall Street antitrust case
- Castro vows U.S. 'will never have Cuba,' says island ready to beat back any invasion
- Rwanda, Burundi formally join East African trade bloc
- Weightlifting coach gets life ban for second doping breach
- Parmalat settles for euro72 million with Merril Lynch, ING Bank and Italy's Banca Monte Parma
- U.S. general gives sober assessment of challenges in Baghdad
- South Korea's election watchdog rules president violated election laws
- Bombardier, China's AVIC I reach agreement on joint cooperation
- U.S. Supreme Court justices rule against investors in Wall Street antitrust case
- Apple says iPhone battery better than originally expected
- Ban on English players for British basketball team delayed by FIBA
- Ringo Starr plans downloads of song catalog, greatest hits album
- Power couple at the head of France's Socialist Party is breaking up
- President Morales says Bolivia discussing possible sale of natural gas to Chile
- Apple says iPhone battery better than originally expected
- Danish minister says Kosovo needs to be patient on status talks postponement
- NYT says Cadbury expected to announce it will sell North American beverage business
- Boy-band mogul Pearlman to be transferred from Guam to Florida on bank fraud charges
- Turkish president blocks government move to speed up referendum on presidency
- Hogan, Nicklaus ... Cabrera? Oakmont's Open produces a surprise winner
- PRC's Tang breaks neck in volleyball training test
- Real Madrid wins Spanish league title with comeback win over Mallorca
- Title gives Real food for thought
- Hamilton lives up to hype in U.S.
- Cabrera keeps Woods, Furyk at bay in U.S. Open
- Sidelines
- Jankovic tops Sharapova in tense DFS Classic final
- Schedule row mars China victory
- Wang, Yankees takes series from Mets
- In Brief
- Scientists identify gene linked to hearing loss
- Working wives enjoy lasting marriages, researches find
- In Brief
- Yen hits new low against euro in Asia as Japan rates show no sign of rising
- Asian markets rise, boosted by Wall Street gains
- Boeing, Airbus battle for orders at Paris Air Show
- U.S. schools turning to technology to curb piracy
- Google's breakneck changes stoke Web users' privacy fears
- LG files lawsuit against Hitachi
- Watch that slump in Asia's pricing power abroad
- Mongolian group to buy machines in Taiwan, says Taitra
- Shanghai seen overtaking Singapore as busiest port
- In Brief
- Panel studies 'decline' of media rights in Sri Lanka
- Ousted Thai prime minister faces new barrage of anti-corruption attacks
- South Korean tycoon admits partial guilt in bar brawl
- Nepal ex-rebels to resume disbanding, minister says
- Coalition airstrike kills 7 children in Afghanistan
- In Brief
- Astronauts to exit space station as Atlantis mission concludes
- EU to restart direct aid to Palestinians
- Genocide court calls on Rwanda to try 17 future cases in homeland
- Lebanon resumes bombardment of refugee camp
- Fierce battle leaves 36 dead in Iraq, officials say
- Fed shouldn't abet money launderer
- Good money, bad attitude
- Grand judges seem addicted to sitting on judicial fences
- Online service allows Swedes to snoop on people's finances
- Global warming to multiply burden on world's refugees
- In Brief
- Council schedules to open workshop for 2nd-generation overseas Taiwanese
- Around 13% of enterprises offer bonuses, gifts on holiday
- Yu takes home 3rd place in world Mahjong game
- Students targeted in Thailand travel price hike
- GIO to probe leak of music award winner list
- Ma to release white papers for 2008 campaign
- Guatemalan president to arrive today for 5-day visit
- MIB dismisses report Chen's remarks led to arrests of Taiwanese in China
- Lu plans damage control trip to South America
- Taiwan must not compromise values for 3 links, says Hsieh
- Chinese protesters slam Lee in Japan
- KMT questions disclosure of judge's opinion on case
- U.N. inspectors to visit North Korea to discuss nuclear shutdown
- Dragon boat race decision leaves team in deep water
- Chen seeks vote on name to use in U.N. bid
- Hamas gives ultimatum to captors of BBC reporter
- Castro vows United States 'will never have Cuba'
- French warn Sarkozy not to push reforms too hard
- In Brief
- President Chen urges extra legislative session to review major bills
- Employment up by 3.1 percent
- Country still strike-free in last four months, DOLE says
- IDC profiles 10 Canadian software companies to watch
- Government Insights predicts IPv6 will be the wildcard catalyst for government enterprise-level security improvements
- Emerging markets, internal server storage help drive EMEA disk storage systems market growth in first quarter, says IDC
- TPO unveils new display technology
- Search advertising to lose importance, poses strategic threat to Google, study reveals
- Global mobile gaming revenue to grow 50 percent in 2007
- President Chen to pardon 'rice bomber'
- DPP presidential candidate departs for Japan
- Two ex-presidential advisors to visit US to promote Taiwan causes
- Britain's Conservative Party focuses on a new foe: Gordon Brown
- Belarus says EU's scrapping of tariffs will hurt ordinary Belarusians
- Stocks trade flat as bond yield rise offsets more takeover news
- Rwanda, Burundi formally join East African trade bloc
- England take 113-run lead against West Indies on fourth day of fourth and final test
- New York Times says Cadbury expected to announce it will sell North American beverage business
- FIFA head Blatter inspects progress toward 2010 World Cup
- Sheffield United begins appeal to overturn relegation from Premier League
- Sweden predicts record budget surplus in 2007
- UN nuclear inspectors plan to visit North Korea next week
- European stocks end mostly lower
- Proni breaks away for first win, Cancellara keeps yellow jersey at Tour de Suisse
- Prosecutor rips Conrad Black as closing arguments begin in fraud case
- Oil prices rise after Nigerian labor unions threaten to strike
- Russian airline S7 signs contract for 25 A320 jetliners
- Wendy's says it is open to sale of hamburger chain
- Adecco agrees to buy Germany's Tuja in euro800 million deal
- FIFA head Blatter inspects progress toward 2010 World Cup
- Poll shows Obama leads Democrats in South Carolina
- Black state lawmakers urge special session for U.S. man serving 10 years in prison for having sex as teen
- Bon Jovi channels country music as they chronicle personal turmoils on new CD
- Opposition parties call on minister to resign after video of police beatings
- Top-ranked Henin wants to Wimbledon for her family
- Abbott sues French AIDS activist group for alleged cyber-attack
- Coria's lawsuit against vitamin manufacturer begins
- Israeli parliament confirms Barak as new defense minister
- Former Enron broadband exec gets 27-month sentence
- French foreign minister to push ahead plan on 6-month delay on Kosovo status talks
- Despite Spanish League title with Real Madrid, hobbling Beckham faces tough time in LA
- Venice film festival to give honorary Golden Lion award to Italian director Bertolucci
- Perlozzo fired by Orioles
- Index for new housing drops to lowest point in more than 16 years, trade group says
- Richard Gasquet begins Nottingham title defense with straight-set win over Spadea
- Former Enron broadband exec gets 27-month sentence
- United Technologies head announces billions in new deals, affirms earnings
- Michael Jackson suit settled on verge of NYC trial
- Wendy's says it's open to sale of hamburger chain
- 8-Foot Alligator Removed From Basement
- Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Aniston among those invited to join Hollywood's Oscar club
- Colombian rebel travels to Cuba amid hopes for revival of stalled prisoner swap
- UCI to announce new measures to fight doping
- Senators fire Muckler, promote Murray, searching for new coach
- Vaughan quits as England one-day captain to concentrate on tests
- Alcoa shares gain on report of a possible takeover
- Black state lawmakers urge special session for U.S. man serving 10 years in prison for having sex as teen
- Gremio fans remain optimistic despite disappointing first-leg loss
- England gain matchwinning position against West Indies
- U.S. honors Polish director Andrzej Wajda for films
- Sentiment index for housing market hits lowest level in more than 16 years, trade group says
- Brazil's Embraer closes deals to sell 30 jets to Lufthansa and another 10 to Japan Airlines
- Ljubicic, Krajicek win first-round matches at Ordina Open
- United Technologies head announces billions in new deals, affirms earnings
- Zvonareva withdraws from Wimbledon
- Famed saxophonist Ornette Coleman collapses during performance
- Can motion sensors, online memory tests help predict Alzheimer's earlier?
- Paraguay selects familiar roster for Copa America
- Move over soccer: Argentines revel in titles by Cabrera, Ginobili
- Lawsuits around the U.S. allege that 'hot fuel' is costing motorists
- America coach arrested after shoving match with police
- Julia Roberts gives birth to 3rd child, a son
- Famed saxophonist Ornette Coleman collapses during performance
- Brazil oil workers threaten 5-day strike over pay
- Michael Moore's `Sicko' turns up on the Internet 2 weeks before documentary's release
- Rawlinson "home" for the All Blacks
- Lawyers for 13 prisoners convicted in 1983 Grenada coup urge leniency at resentencing
- Study: Clot-busting drug used for strokes, heart attacks may also improve frostbite treatment
- Vaidisova, Safarova advance at Eastbourne
- Michael Jackson suit settled on verge of NYC trial
- Julia Roberts Gives Birth to 3rd Child
- Thommie Walsh, dancer and Tony-winning Broadway choreographer, dies at 57
- Rawlinson "home" for the All Blacks
- Monet painting fetches 18 million pounds at auction in London
- 8-foot alligator removed from basement of US home
- Police officer set to become Germany's first pro woman referee
- Expanding deserts in China forcing farmers from fields, sending sandstorms across Pacific
- Precision Castparts buys Scottish recycler Caledonian Alloys
- Jon Cryer of CBS' `Two and a Half Men' marries TV Guide Channel host Lisa Joyner in Mexico
- Powerful U.S. interest groups complicate swift action on energy in Congress.
- U.S. stocks edge lower as volatile bond yields offset more takeover news
- U.S. commission says final report on veterans care will address needs of families
- EUA "jamais ter
- U.S. gay-rights groups heartened by political gains in the states
- Doctors Find 6 Sewing Needles in Baby
- Flyers get Timonen, Hartnell from Nashville
- Abbott sues French AIDS activist group for alleged cyber attack
- Hasbro banking on "Transformers" hitting it big at box office
- Cops Have Run-In With 'Masked Intruder'
- New York's poor to get cash for good behavior
- U.S. dollar continues fall against euro on U.S. inflation figures
- Court Camera Captures Strange Image
- U.S. presidential campaigns peddle opposition research against their rivals
- England gain matchwinning position against West Indies
- Vaughan quits as England one-day captain to concentrate on tests
- Customer Gets Charge Out of Lap Dances
- NBC remaking Colombian show `Without Breasts There is No Paradise' in English and Spanish
- Group wants U.S. companies to stop issuing quarterly earnings guidance
- U.S. auditors say U.N. agencies have improved accounting and oversight but not enough
- AT&T announces 3-year extension with Childress Racing team
- 'Sign Bandit' Renews Fight With Stickers
- Doctors Find 6 Sewing Needles in Baby
- Actor Jon Cryer Gets Hitched in Mexico
- South Africa flanker Van Niekerk signs with Northampton
- Monet painting fetches 18 million pounds at auction in London
- Gold prices lift slightly due to dollar's weakness against euro
- Judge will not throw out lawsuit against Robert De Niro
- Superheroes score as 'Fantastic Four' fetches $58.1 million
- 8-Foot Alligator Removed From Basement
- AMC Entertainment posts annual profit for first time since 1997
- U.S. Sen. Kennedy says immigration reform critical to national security
- Caribbean officials meet Rice before trade and security conference beginning Tuesday
- Flyers get Timonen, Hartnell from Nashville
- EUA: Rice anuncia suspens
- New York will do sobriety tests for undercover police
- Boy-band mogul Lou Pearlman appears at hearing in Guam on federal bankruptcy charge
- Democratic leader to use rare `clay pigeon' maneuver to revive immigration bill
- U.S. senator seeks to halt expansion of oil reserves because of high prices
- Powerful U.S. interest groups complicate swift action on energy in Congress.
- Former Enron broadband exec gets 27-month sentence
- U.S. judge orders Merck to pay $4 million in legal fees in Vioxx liability case
- Former President Clinton to campaign with wife in Iowa next month
- House of Representatives panel says missing White House e-mails may violate records law
- New test to detect human growth hormone may catch doping athletes, experts say
- Tony Danza to reprise lead role in `The Producers' in Las Vegas staging
- Former Enron broadband exec gets 27-month sentence
- Report finds signing statements sometimes followed by laws not being carried out
- Aggressive marketing, expansion help Burger King's rebound
- New history textbook to fill knowledge gap of young Cambodians about Khmer Rouge horror
- eBay CEO vows not to let Google make inroads with payment service
- The next step in self-checkout? Scan in the aisles
- Zimbabwe government and opposition hold talks under South African mediation
- Airbus takes early lead over rival Boeing at Paris Air Show
- Power couple at the head of France's Socialist Party is breaking up
- Modest victory, good opposition showing present an early warning for France's Sarkozy
- Kyrgyz PM says Turkish doctors confirm he was poisoned
- Second place isn't all bad for Tiger
- Prosecutors to make closing arguments in Hyundai appeal trial
- Thursday deadline for agreement on Giambi-Mitchell meeting
- Former Enron broadband exec gets 27-month sentence
- Danza to Play 'The Producers' in Vegas
- Prosecutor accuses Conrad Black of 'stealing, plain and simple'
- "King of Queens" Kevin James and wife have another daughter
- Lawsuits around the country allege that 'hot fuel' is costing motorists
- Obama calls campaign memo on Clinton ties to India a 'dumb mistake'
- Japan PM's support falls amid scandals, ahead of key elections
- Months after saying Iraq war `drifting sideways,' senator presents mild challenge to Bush
- Former Ecuadorean foreign minister says he fled kidnappers
- Australian customs finds reptiles smuggled in garden gnomes
- Prosecutors repeat 6-year prison term demand for convicted Hyundai Motor chief
- World Bank board wants to meet with Zoellick to discuss 'key issues'
- Kevin James and Wife Have Another Girl
- Michael Jackson settles $48M lawsuit as trial was set to begin in Manhattan
- U.S. circumcision rate drops; immigration and attitude shifts are cited
- Half in Indonesia's remote Papua province unaware of HIV/AIDS, research finds
- Yahoo replaces CEO Terry Semel; co-founder takes over
- Mexican leftists, teachers set up protest camps in Oaxaca's main square
- Customs Agent Finds Reptiles in Gnomes
- White House: Bush holds video teleconference with Iraqi leaders, is reassured on progress
- Officials Find Reptiles in Garden Gnomes
- Maine hurls Mets to victory
- Denver 'Panty Burglar' Faces Chargers
- Tiger's wife gives birth to a daughter
- Second place isn't all bad for Tiger
- BHP shares down in Australia despite Alcoa rumors
- Petite Woman Downs 26 Franks in 12 Min.
- Maine hurls Mets to victory
- PAUTA CONSOLIDADA DO NOTICI
- Fielder's 26th home run leads Brewers over Giants
- Paris Hilton's parents say she has adjusted and is doing better in jail
- Tiger's wife gives birth to a daughter
- End to U.S. economic and political embargoes on Palestinians puts pressure on Israel
- Australian customs finds reptiles smuggled in garden gnomes
- Australia's Coles sets June 30 deadline for takeover bids
- Chinese company caught repackaging 2-year-old dumplings
- Democrats court labor unions for their money, organization and endorsements
- Smith sinks 18 to lead Detroit over Sparks
- Malaysian actress shaves head for movie, infuriates Islamic clerics
- Philippine shares drop 0.4 percent after 3-day rally
- Reptiles Smuggled in Garden Gnomes
- Supreme Court ruling means investment banks likely to see lower legal costs
- Maine hurls Mets to victory
- Tesco PLC reports 1st quarter sales up 10 percent, led by international gains
- Another US beef shipment mistakenly exported to SKorea
- Half in Indonesia's remote Papua province unaware of HIV/AIDS, research finds
- China's food safety watchdog calls for stronger action
- Australia's Symbion gets higher bid from Sigma for its two units
- Myanmar pro-democracy leader Suu Kyi spends another birthday under house arrest
- Beijing sees jump in cases of hand, foot and mouth disease
- SKorea to talk with U.S. on possible revisions of free trade pact
- Finland's jobless rate falls to 16-year May low of 8.5 percent
- Prosecutors repeat 6-year prison term demand for convicted Hyundai Motor chief
- Prosecutors repeat 6-year prison term demand for convicted Hyundai Motor chief
- Chinese company caught repackaging 2-year-old dumplings
- Cadbury Schweppes reorganizes confectionary business, aims to cut staff by 15 percent
- French President Sarkozy expected to reshuffle Cabinet
- Kewell can't wait to get back onto the field for Australia
- Dutch bank ING Groep to acquire Turkey's Oyak Bank for US$2.67 billion
- Australia's Symbion gets higher bid from Sigma for its two units
- Tesco PLC reports 1st quarter sales up 10 percent, led by international gains
- Australian analysts douse rumors BHP Billiton chasing Alcoa
- Toshiba says recalled Sony laptop battery caused another fire
- Drought leaves 1.2 million short of drinking water in northest China province
- Philips offers euro516 million for US lighting company Color Kinetics
- Australian customs finds reptiles smuggled in garden gnomes
- Singapore dengue fever cases reach epidemic level
- France's Areva nuclear power company announces euro1 billion contract in South Korea
- Cadbury Schweppes reorganizing confectionary business, eyes 15 percent employment cut
- DaimlerChrysler to work with Fiat's powertrain unit, companies say
- Thai police charge Thaksin with concealing assets, order him to return
- Singapore's Temasek to sell three Singapore power companies by early 2009
- Japanese stocks end mixed as shipbuilders, paper shares rise, utilities, banks fall
- US envoy wants quick shutdown of North Korean reactor
- Chinese company caught repackaging 2-year-old dumplings
- Czech airline to open route between Karlovy Vary and Russia's St. Petersburg
- Chinese shares rise on a strong outlook for property firms
- Two lawmakers desert President Mahinda Rajapakse's government
- Dollar little changed in Asia ahead of U.S. housing data
- Reptiles Smuggled in Garden Gnomes
- Japan FM regrets US House panel's planned vote on sex slaves resolution
- Japan's Kawasaki Heavy considering joining Cosco shipyard project in China
- Germany's Bayer AG lifts profit guidance for 2007 and beyond on improved earnings outlook
- German investor confidence slips in June, ZEW report finds
- Fiji's military ruler: Elections to restore democracy could be held in early 2009
- Euro drifts lower against U.S. dollar
- Singapore's Temasek to sell 3 Singapore power companies by early 2009
- Wayward vultures fed pig carcassses in Belgium to stave off hunger
- Cadbury Schweppes to cut about 7,500 jobs, likely to sell drinks business
- YouTube programs new channels, expanding reach to Brazil, Japan, parts of Europe
- This week's talks crucial indicator of Doha round success, EU says
- U.S. electronics makers cut export prediction for Malaysia
- Fellaini signs five-year deal with Standard Liege after threatening to break contract
- Philippine shares drop 0.4 percent after 3-day rally
- Sri Lanka's former foreign minister forms new political wing
- Dutch bank ING Groep to acquire Turkey's Oyak Bank for US$2.67 billion in cash
- Telecom equipment maker Ericsson gets orders in China, India
- Christine Lagarde named France's new finance minister in Cabinet reshuffle
- South Korean think tank sees little chance of hereditary power succession in NKorea
- Thai Airways expects drop in fiscal year net profit
- Philips offers euro516 million for US lighting company Color Kinetics
- Airbus and Boeing expected to announce more orders at Paris Air Show
- Japanese stocks end mixed as shipbuilders, paper shares rise, utilities, banks fall
- Denmark, Germany sell ferry operator Scandlines to British-German consortium
- EU parliamentarians back 2011 deadline for liberalization of mail services
- China to cut some export rebates to rein in trade surplus
- LA Galaxy president Alexi Lalas criticizes `inferior product' of Premier League
- Bulgaria grants citizenship to Palestinian doctor sentenced to death in Libya
- T-Mobile cycling team fires Ukrainian rider Serhiy Honchar after blood tests
- U.S. dollar mixed, gold lower in European morning trading
- Oil prices dip below US$69 a barrel after overnight climb
- Brazilian defender Roberto Carlos signs with Turkish champion Fenerbahce
- Alliance Boots pension plan trustees reach agreement with new owners
- Authorities raids homes, offices in insider-trading investigation of Air Berlin
- England pace bowler Steve Harmison to have hernia operation
- Juventus signs Iaquinta from Udinese
- Wigan signs defender Andreas Granqvist from Swedish club Helsingborg on 2-year deal
- American in Thailand selling last private island in San Francisco Bay
- Mongolian woman demanded money before she was killed, says witness in Malaysian trial
- Barclays to change the way it accounts for its businesses
- Euro drifts lower against U.S. dollar on unexpected slide in German investor sentiment
- Asian markets mostly higher; China lifted by property developers
- Ex-Spector Attorney Held in Contempt
- London's FTSE-100 index down 8.2 points at 6,695.3 at midday
- Delta Air Lines deciding whether to go with Boeing or Airbius in replacing its Boeing 767s
- Muslim leaders criticize presidential nominee for asking Indian women to stop using veil
- France's Sarkozy reshuffles and expands month-old government
- Denmark, Germany sell ferry operator Scandlines to British-German consortium
- Spanish singer El Fary dies of cancer at 69
- German coalition strikes compromise on minimum wage demands
- Japan's Abe releases first economic plan; targets trade, global warming, birthrate
- ILFC orders 63 Boeing Co. jets, with a total list price of US$8.8 billion
- Tesco PLC reports 1st quarter sales up 10 percent, led by international gains
- West Indies seek to bat out for draw against England at 131-4 _ just 18 runs ahead
- Thales says it has qualified to compete for U.S. contract
- Faux East German hotel offers "Ostalgie" experience to travelers
- Japan to invest US$1billion in Dubai, to balance out its Abu Dhabi investments
- Authorities raid homes, offices in insider-trading investigation of Air Berlin
- German investor confidence slips unexpectedly in June, ZEW report finds
- Ruling party grabs nearly all parliament seats in runoff vote
- Delta Air Lines deciding whether to go with Boeing or Airbus in replacing its Boeing 767s
- Indian shares rise, led by banks, Reliance Industries
- Best Buy 1Q earnings slide on China business and low-margin items
- Euro drifts lower against U.S. dollar on unexpected slide in German investor sentiment
- Puma: PPR chief executive Pinault named chairman of supervisory board
- Bulgaria's economy grew by 6.2 percent on year in 1Q
- North Korean foreign minister to attend Asian security meeting in Manila, official says
- Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon still trying to sign Brazil midfielder Kaka
- Carter says US, EU must bring Hamas and Fatah together in Palestinian territories
- Airbus wins approval for on-board cell phone system
- Ahold wins shareholder approval for sale of U.S. Foodservice
- Battle over breast-feeding reaches Philippine Supreme Court, practice declining in Asia
- Oil prices dip below US$69 a barrel after overnight climb
- ILFC orders 63 Boeing Co. jets, with a total list price of US$8.8 billion
- U.S. stocks decline moderately in early trading following reading on new home sales
- Father of Sony PlayStation steps down
- Judge permanently blocks sale of generic version of blood thinner Plavix
- Ahold wins shareholder approval for sale of U.S. Foodservice
- Rock musician Richard Bell, who played with Janis Joplin, dies at 61
- Gov. Richardson criticizes his Senate rivals over the Iraq war
- Tired Real Madrid arrives to play mixed Israeli-Palestinian `peace team'
- Bulgaria's economy grew by 6.2 percent on year in 1Q
- Tokyo spa explodes, three dead
- Contract signed for sale of Albanian Albtelecom to Turkish consortium
- U.S. official says China expected to keep holding Treasurys
- Southwest Airlines working toward international flights via ATA
- Italian cyclist Giuseppe Muraglia questioned by anti-doping prosecutors
- Obama, Richardson criticize fellow U.S. Democratic candidates on Iraq war
- Best Buy 1Q earnings slide on China business and low-margin items
- FA appeals against Huddlestone's two-match ban at under-21 European Championship
- Left-arm bowler Panesar spins England toward fourth test victory at
- US nuclear envoy says NKorea has disputed funds; Pyongyang fires short-range missile
- Authorities raid homes, offices in insider-trading investigation of Air Berlin
- Radio station's billboards removed after Britney Spears complains
- Kyrgyz lawmakers approve privatization of giant hydropower stations
- Excellent Art wins St. James' Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot
- Bush and Olmert seek to bolster Abbas after Palestinian split
- Thai police charge Thaksin with concealing assets, order him to return
- Dubai may host Arabic peninsula's first Hooters restaurant
- Oil prices dip below $69 a barrel as general Nigerian strike appears averted
- France rugby coach Bernard Laporte named government's junior minister for sports
- Abortion opponent faces another life term for killing doctor
- Blackstone Group to price initial public offering on Thursday
- Jordan's PM says parliamentary elections will be held this year, despite regional violence
- Cruise group Carnival Q2 profit up slightly on strong European performance
- Tim Henman wins second tour match of year at Nottingham Open
- Pakistan protests Rushdie award, Britain concerned about suicide attack remark
- EU seeks compensation from U.S. for banning online gambling
- Bush and Olmert seek to bolster Abbas after Palestinian split
- Swedish police question eight suspects in child pornography raids
- Windsorburg Spa expands operation
- Howard launches swimming class
- Sherwood greets noted architect
- Van Cleef & Arpels outshine pop stars
- Mai Kuraki stays at Regent Taipei
- Konica Minolta launches new products
- Siouguluan River rafting opening July 19
- TSC restaurant offers discount
- Hi-Lai presents summer package
- Sidelines
- Hobbling Beckham faces tough time in Los Angeles
- Kiwi bashing back at America's Cup
- PRC officials cover up truth over gymnast
- Wang not just your average Asian import
- Birthday boy Gasquet advances at grass-court tourney
- Desperate for a spark, Mets overwhelm Twins
- In Brief
- Hilton doing better in jail, says her mom
- Vatican City issues 10 Commandments for drivers
- Japanese manga culture attracts global devotees
- Newly discovered skull fossil linked to modern-day panda
- In Brief
- Gastric bypass patients more sensitive to alcohol, say researchers
- Scientists say anti-clotting drug can treat frostbite
- Smokers' kids have higher toxin levels, research finds
- Coffee found decreasing risk of blinding eye spasm
- Being a twin linked to woman's fertility
- Female diabetics benefit little from drugs, study states
- In Brief
- Still under pressure, yen falls to new low against dollar
- PRC bourse gets boost from property developers
- Stocks edge lower as volatile yields from bonds offset takeover news
- LSE speeds up trades to tackle volume, rivals with new system
- EBay reshapes itself as easier, cooler site
- Airbus is back, says firm's CEO
- Global mobile gaming revenue seen growing 50 percent in 2007
- US$700,000 pens and US$40,000 purses raise new luxury standard
- Toshiba reports battery under recall caused fire
- TPO unveils new display technology
- Search advertising losing importance, IDC study reveals
- In Brief
- Taliban take Afghan district, over 100 die in 3 days
- Police charge Thai leader with concealing assets
- Dalai Lama slams PRC hardline stance
- Suu Kyi spends another birthday in detention
- In Brief
- Five dead as rain floods Texas towns
- Sarkozy reshuffles his cabinet after presdiential elections
- Cuban revolutionary Vilma Espin, wife of Raul Castro, dies at age 77
- Kazakhstan makes move toward polls
- Morocco and Polisario open talks on Sahara dispute
- Gazans flee Hamas rule for refuge in West Bank
- Antarctic to cover earth water shortage
- Palestinian possibilities
- U.S. should decide where it stands
- In Brief
- Taiwan singer touts mahjong as positive skill
- Enterprises advised to implement 'green' practices
- Taipei fest to debut experimental film
- Tao tribesmen set to sea using traditional boat
- Chthonic to push sovereignty issue on overseas tour
- Most local gift bags over-packaged, say Taipei bureau officials
- China urged to prioritize public interest on tourism
- Chen's advisers tout diplomatic ties with U.S.
- DPP candidates squabble anew over primary
- Ma vows to open 3 links with China
- Chen urged to drop referendum idea in U.N. bid
- U.S. deploys 10,000 soldiers in Iraq offensive
- Pyonyang fires missile amid progress on nuclear issue
- Bush hopes to support Abbas
- MOE to introduce 'love' classes
- Chen announces plan to pardon 'rice bomber'
- ASUS and Intel launches $199 notebook for global market
- HTC, Airtel add Touch to India
- HTC launches 3-G intuitive touch-screen mobile phone first in Taiwan
- The Empire of Chinese Business
- Soaring on the Wave of China's Domestic Demand
- US repeats objection to Taiwan's UN referendum
- Taiwan to go ahead with the UN referendum despite US objection
- Hsieh, Wang deny intention of teaming up in presidential poll
- Tripartite action versus child labor in agriculture set
- Pray for the fathers
- Health issues to consider (Part I)
- Worldwide relational database market increased 14 percent in 2006
- DVD burners will continue to be dominant volume optical/removable product until 2011
- Gartner launches four new technology summits in September
- Mass consumer adoption of the iPhone not a certainty, IDC survey finds
- Taipei Food show to open on Thursday
- Ruling and opposition lawmakers supportive of extra session but divided on agenda
- `Waitress' star Keri Russell welcomes her first child, a boy named River, her publicist says
- South Africa faces 2010 transport challenge, Blatter warns
- Workman finds remains at Highbury backing up piece of Arsenal folklore
- Honduras audits 'love motels' to crack down on tax evasion
- Radio station's billboards removed after Britney Spears complains
- U.S. tenor Shicoff pulls out of Salzburg Festival
- Sheffield United expects result of appeal against relegation before the end of the month
- London's FTSE-100 index closes down 53.3 points at 6,650.2
- Mother of playwright Wendy Wasserstein dies
- Ramonti upsets favorite George Washington to win Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot
- South Africa faces transport challenge ahead of World Cup
- EADS co-leader optimistic on restructuring progress
- Colorful Anna Nicole Smith Judge Leaving
- Dravid seeks series win on his final tour of England
- Schleck wins fourth stage to grab overall lead from CSC teammate Cancellara
- Russian transport regulators call for banning 4 airlines from EU
- Fourth Test: England beats West Indies by seven wickets to take the series 4-0
- Peer sweeps last six games to beat Likhovtseva in three sets at Eastbourne International
- Portman resigns as White House budget director
- Laporta says FC Barcelona plans to retain coach and star players after disappointing season
- Russia's Sukhoi wins first foreign buyer for civilian jet
- Thou shalt not drink and drive, but do pray before getting behind the wheel, Vatican says
- Sarkozy sends strong signal to France's minorities in government reshuffle
- Authorities wary of fan violence at Copa Libertadores final
- Myanmar pro-democracy leader Suu Kyi spends another birthday under house arrest
- RedZone investment firm obtains majority stake in TV production company
- Little-known U.S. State Department bureau sees publicity gold in new Jolie film
- Rock musician Richard Bell, who played with Janis Joplin, dies at 61
- European stocks end lower
- Left-arm bowler Panesar spins England to fourth test victory
- Ruling party lawmakers dispute `Rape of Nanking' death toll
- Top-seeded Tommy Robredo advances at Ordina Open; Ferrero knocked out in first round
- Critics question China's ability, political will, to crack down on kiln slavery scandal
- `Waitress' star Keri Russell welcomes her first child, a boy named River, her publicist says
- Slovenia gets new Central Bank governor
- Venezuela bans protests near stadiums, airports during Copa America
- Oil prices slip as Nigerian strike appears averted, militant promises to stop attacks
- Conrad Black lawyer says feds based case on lying witness
- Russian boxing federation chief sues AIBA
- Russia's Sukhoi wins first foreign buyer for civilian jet
- Trial focusing on the Mafia's 'Family Secrets' opens in Chicago
- Orphaned Orangutan Gets Adopted
- Michelle Kwan promotes common values in Moscow
- Uruguay establishes day to end political violence and promote reconciliation
- U.N. human rights watchdog adopts reforms on how to investigate countries for abuses
- Hewlett-Packard deal furthers a consolidation of computer security companies
- Oil prices rise above $69 a barrel as Nigerian unions reject government offer to avoid strike
- Obama, Edwards, Richardson criticize fellow Democratic presidential candidates on Iraq war
- California man's wallet is found, 43 years after it went missing
- Left-arm bowler Panesar spins England to fourth test victory
- Mauresmo set to defend her title at Wimbledon
- Auto industry presses undecided U.S. senators on fuel economy
- CONMEBOL reiterates disapproval to FIFA's ban on high-altitude matches
- More gyms emerging to pump up the gray-haired set
- Uruguay establishes day to end political violence and promote reconciliation
- Ivory Coast wants UN to help ensure peace prevails, Security Council delegation says
- New York state lawmakers to debate gay marriage bill
- U.N. Security Council takes pulse of peace in Ivory Coast
- Study says Florida, California home prices likely to drop in 2 years
- AT&T launches service for sharing live video via cell phones
- Elisabeth Hasselbeck is not sure if former `View' co-host Rosie O'Donnell is a friend
- Vaughan says doesn't expect to play in England ODI team
- Monet painting fetches 18.5 million pounds at auction in London
- Springboks will have new captain as Smit injured
- Push for an Elvis Presley specialty license plate in Tennessee hits sour note
- Carnival Corp. hopes for progress in China cruise market
- Orphaned Orangutan Gets Adopted
- UCI tells cyclists to sign anti-doping declaration before Tour de France
- Rio mayor confident security will not be problem at Pan Am Games
- Rough Shot Sparks Nev. Golf Course Fire
- British drug company AstraZeneca closes MedImmune deal
- CNN to start guiding viewers to charities and relief efforts related to its stories
- `Finding Neverland' director Marc Forster to boss Bond in next 007 movie, due out in 2008
- U.S. abortion doctor's killer gets life sentence
- Mosque truck bomber kills 78; huge U.S. force attacking northeast of Baghdad
- Judge blocks sale of generic blood thinner Plavix
- Dravid seeks series win on his final tour of England
- Elisabeth on Rosie: We Aren't Friendly
- Oil settles above $69 a barrel as Nigerian unions reject government offer to avoid strike
- Flyers hope Timonen, Hartnell can help lead turnaround
- Dollar down against most major currencies on falling U.S. bond yields, home data
- United Airlines says it will hire up to 100 new pilots and recall more furloughed ones
- Spanish champs trounce Israeli-Palestinian team in exhibition
- Bush and Olmert seek to bolster Abbas after Palestinian split
- British aerospace supplier locates North American headquarters in South Carolina
- Man's Wallet Found After 43 Years
- Cabrera: Thumbs up to wellwishers as U.S. Open champ returns home
- 'Mrs. Grace' Sees Her Future in Jail
- Gaza's main hospital faces shortage of supplies, traumatized staff and patients
- Clinton spoofs 'The Sopranos' television drama and unveils new campaign song
- Man Says Salad Stolen From Refrigerator
- Armstrong: Cycling not the only sport with 'black eye'
- Honduras Audits 'Love Motels' Over Taxes
- Gaza's main hospital faces shortage of supplies, traumatized staff and patients
- Richard Gere to receive the 2007 Marian Anderson Award from the city of Philadelphia
- Kobe keeps pressuring Lakers to trade him
- Roche buys Madison-based NimbleGen for $272.5M
- `Las Vegas' actor Josh Duhamel has a hot career, but calls girlfriend Fergie the bigger star
- Newest wind farm opens in US state Pennsylavnia
- Home Depot to sell supply unit for $10.3 billion, add $22.5 billion to share repurchase plan
- Gold gains modestly as Treasury yields keep easing
- Trial opens in Coria's lawsuit suit over doping ban
- RedZone investment firm obtains majority stake in TV production company
- Sony Connect eliminating jobs and restructuring online music store
- U.S. firefighters flush cat from storm drain
- Upcoming Rockstar game 'Manhunt 2' coming under fire in U.S., Britain
- Firefighters Flush Cat From Storm Drain
- Kuznetsova, Blake enter Pilot Pen in August
- Federal antitrust regulators approve Cerberus' $7.4 billion purchase of DaimlerChrysler
- Cuba applauds UN human rights watchdog's decision to stop investigating the island
- Motley Crue files $20 million LA lawsuit against manager
- Ontario premier promises C$650 million to help create green cars, parts
- De Vicenzo was rooting for Cabrera
- Fred Thompson says threat of force necessary to contain rogue regimes like Iran
- Contractor fraud in Iraq is limited, Congress told
- Trial focusing on the mob's 'Family Secrets' opens in Chicago
- Like fellow Scientologist Tom Cruise, John Travolta says no to psychiatric medication
- Home Depot to sell supply unit for $10.3 billion, add $22.5 billion to share repurchase plan
- Bolivia's Morales to meet with FIFA head over altitude ban
- Authorities wary of fan violence at Copa Libertadores final
- Uruguay establishes day to end political violence and promote reconciliation
- San Antonio Symphony names Ken Masur its new resident conductor
- U.S. Army considers necessity of longer combat tours if troop buildup lasts into next year
- NYC mayor leaves Republican Party, registers as independent
- Firefighters Resuscitate Cats, Rat
- Vanguard Group boosts 2006 dividend for employees by 13 percent
- U.S. housing construction falls in May as builders struggle with lending problems rising rates
- AMC Entertainment parent Marquee Holdings formally withdraws IPO
- New York state lawmakers debates gay marriage bill
- BYU Track Star Mops Up, Arrested
- Lawyers appeal for leniency for Grenada coup prisoners
- U.S. resolution seeking apology for Japanese abuse of Asian women boosted by newspaper ad
- Rosie O'Donnell Wants 'Price' Job
- US State Department tries to upgrade mental health services for diplomats in danger zones
- Copa Libertadores: Gremio has to buck history to beat Boca, win third title
- Wie opts out of U.S. PGA Tour event
- Senate advances $29 billion (euro21.6 billion) taxes for oil companies to pay for renewable energy, conservation
- Conrad Black lawyer says government based case on lying witness
- Bush and Olmert seek to bolster Abbas after Palestinian split
- 'Sopranos' holds sale at Queens warehouse
- Medical examiner: Don Ho's daughter died of an accidental methamphetamine overdose
- Lawsuit: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay faked reality show
- Nuggets forward Nene to play for Brazil
- U.S. jury awards $5.5M in Johnson & Johnson drug patch case
- Sony offering bite-sized versions of classic TV shows on MySpace
- U.S. abortion doctor's killer, already serving state sentence, gets federal life sentence
- Auto industry presses undecided U.S. senators on fuel economy
- Analysis: Bush's embrace of Palestinian government shows limits of democracy talk
- Leaders to give immigration bill critics coveted votes in hunt for broader support
- Residents of Idaho ghost town struggle to preserve 'Wild West'
- U.S., Brazil wrangle over farm subsidies as top WTO powers start talks
- Boeing scores win over Airbus with major order for Dreamliner
- Sarkozy sends strong signal to France's minorities in government reshuffle
- For Tiger as a father, biggest issue might be privacy
- "Sam I Am" TV show changes name after Seuss warning
- NYC mayor registers as independent, fueling speculation of White House bid
- Tacos may be in peril at popular New York soccer field hangout
- Schwarzenegger, Blair to meet in London next week
- Nicole Richie defense granted delay in DUI case
- Denying illegal campaign financing, Colombia president asks for federal investigation
- 78 killed in Baghdad mosque bombing; huge U.S. force attacking northeast of capital
- US actress Cameron Diaz explores ancient Incan capital in Peru
- Ataque mata 78 em mesquita; lutas se alastram pelo IraqueBagd
- 10 years after Asian crisis, recovery is uneven; SKorea cruises, Indonesia falls behind
- Flip side of the boom: China could face Japan-style debt crisis, analysts warn
- Mexico's Supreme Court votes to investigate rights violations in Oaxaca unrest
- Shock smother Sparks 79-73
- U.S. lawmakers pressuring EU on Hezbollah terrorism designation
- Argentines Saja, Schiavi could be key for Gremio against Boca Juniors
- Boyd details plans for $4.8 billion Echelon complex on Las Vegas Strip
- Hasselhoff's ex-wife gets new lawyer in ongoing divorce case
- Ex-narcotics police officer in U.S. sells DVDs on how to stash pot and beat the law
- Los Angeles judge could order jail sentence for actor Tom Sizemore
- New York's state Assembly approves gay marriage bill
- Firefighters Flush Cat From Storm Drain
- 'Mrs. Grace' Sees Her Future in Jail
- Yahoo's change in command may not be enough to placate investors
- Brewers down Giants 6-2
- Monarchs edge Sky 54-52
- Motley Crue Sues Manager for $20 Million
- Firefighters Save Four Cats, Albino Rat
- Travolta Echoes Cruise on Psychiatry
- Sizemore Asks Judge for Another Chance
- Head of shuttered Venezuelan TV network weighs co-production, transmissions from Mexico
- Howard powers Phillies past Indians 9-6
- 10 years after Asian crisis, recovery is uneven; SKorea cruises, Indonesia falls behind
- Flip side of the boom: China could face Japan-style debt crisis, analysts warn
- Congressional election in Georgia goes to runoff; Wyoming picks candidates to replace Sen. Thomas
- South Carolina state treasurer indicated on cocaine charges, accused of distributing drug in 2005
- Microsoft to change desktop search after Google complaint to Justice Department
- Nurses to testify in grand jury probe of New Orleans hospital deaths
- Google gets initial OK for own Chinese Internet license
- Trial focusing on the mob's 'Family Secrets' opens in Chicago
- Taiwan president welcomes Guatemalan counterpart on official visit
- PetroChina plans sale of 4 billion shares in Shanghai public offering
- Chicago morgue finds woman's missing body; officials say it was overlooked in crowded facility
- Paris Hilton's neighbors prepare for another media swarm
- Lawsuit claims British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay faked reality show about kitchen conflict
- Japan's Matsushita to double plasma display output capacity by May 2009
- SEC may take step toward allowing companies to choose US or international accounting standards
- U.N. coordinator warns of looming humanitarian crisis in Myanmar
- Beijing organizing drill to prepare for terrorist attack on 2008 Olympics
- Like the Clinton before her, Hillary has become an artful dodger
- New Zealand snubbed Dalai Lama because of looming China trade deal, Tibetans claim
- Freeport-McMoRan CEO: Business good for new copper giant
- Sikh fundraiser for Clinton criticizes Obama memo
- Jazz, not politics, rules at White House picnic for lawmakers
- Japan's Yokogawa Electric wins order from Chevron for oil refinery management system
- Howard powers Phillies past Indians 9-6
- Philippine shares climb 1.4 percent to new record
- Pacific Nations Cup: Barnes in at flyhalf for Australia A against Fiji
- Taiwan shares surge in heavy volume
- German producer prices rise faster than expected in May
- Nissan CEO says automaker working on a $3,000 car for India
- Taiwan vows to proceed with UN referendum despite Chinese, US objections
- Indian actor Bobby Deol says he enjoys experimenting with hairstyles
- Malaysia's main labor coalition pursues better pay benefits
- Reports: Japan's ruling coalition seeking extended parliament session
- Nissan chief executive tells shareholders that board members will forego bonus pay
- Sainsbury says first-quarter sales rose 4.4 percent
- Dollar little changed against yen in midafternoon Asian trading
- Yahoo in mobile Internet service deal with 6 Asian carriers
- Deutsche Telekom and union reach deal in dispute over service workers
- Chinese man sentenced to 6 years for impersonating top Communist official
- Swedish central bank hikes key interest rate 3.5 percent
- Oil prices around US$69 a barrel ahead of US petroleum supply report
- New US-Vietnam effort launched to deal with toxic Agent Orange legacy
- Euro climbs higher against U.S. dollar
- Donors criticize Cambodian government over widespread corruption
- After months of speculation about presidential bid, New York mayor leaves Republican Party
- Japanese stocks rise for 5th day to just shy of 7-year high
- Exec: Deutsche Bank planning central European purchase for global transaction biz
- PetroChina plans sale of 4 billion shares in Shanghai public offering
- Philippine priest rejects offer to lead peace talks with Muslim rebels
- Mutombo inducted into World Sports Humanitarian Hall of Fame
- Federer, Henin seeded No. 1 as Wimbledon organizers offer no surprises
- Mitsubishi Heavy shares jump nearly 3 percent on report of Boeing tie up
- 10 years after Asian crisis, recovery is uneven; SKorea cruises, Indonesia falls behind
- Wimbledon Seedings List
- India says it is a linchpin for Asian security not just economy
- Poised Richards gladly accepts US athletics leadership role
- China appeals to IMF to be evenhanded in applying new currency policy
- Musical adaptation of Tolkien's `Lord of the Rings' gets mixed reviews in London
- Cable theft reaches epidemic proportions and fuels exports to China
- Philippine government orders recall of Wyeth's contaminated infant formulas
- Animal rights activists warn of protests against cull of 3,200 kangaroos in Australia
- Czech Cabinet survives no-confidence vote in parliament
- Malaysia urged to recognize, protect 90,000 asylum seekers and refugees
- Oil prices fall below US$69 a barrel ahead of U.S. petroleum supply report
- Mixed Reviews for 'Lord of the Rings'
- Valentine says Japanese baseball losing ground to soccer
- South Korean shipbuilders Hanjin Heavy, STX win orders worth US$417 million
- Latest 'Pirates' flick steals the box office from 'Spiderman' in China
- Standard Chartered says first-half profit probably rose at least 10 percent
- Latest floods kill 36 more in China
- Spain's top science prize awarded to biologists Lawrence, Morata
- 10 years after Asian crisis, recovery is uneven; SKorea cruises, Indonesia falls behind
- Ireland bans video game 'Manhunt 2' citing 'gross, unrelenting and gratuitous violence'
- Everest climbers retracing 1924 climb unable to say if Mallory and Irvine scaled the summit
- Danish telecom TDC accepts court ruling on forced buyout of minority holders
- Venezuela seeks to rally those unhappy with private WTO talks
- Former IOC president Juan Antonio Samaranch to attend Olympic fair
- China says foreign companies will get tax rebates for hiring disabled
- Court Nixes Bid to Sell 'World Cup Air'
- Chinese court rejects company's bid to sell 'World Cup air'
- Manchester City fans not excited about Eriksson as coach if Thaksin takes over
- Taiwan shares surge in heavy volume
- Nokia to renew company structure to improve efficiency, services
- Bank of Ireland says its chief executive got euro4 million in annual pay, bonuses
- Wal-Mart expands financial services at its U.S. stores with prepaid card
- Most Asian markets rise as HK hits record; Nikkei approaches highest level in 7 years
- AS Roma gains full rights to midfielder David Pizarro from Inter Milan to euro5.75 million
- DSG says full-profit plunged 98 percent after writing down Italian assets
- Australia midfielder Vince Grella signs three-year deal with Torino
- German court orders labor group's former head kept in custody in Siemens probe
- Libyan court to issue ruling July 11 in appeal of Bulgarian medics in AIDS case
- Federer, Henin seeded No. 1 as Wimbledon organizers offer no surprises
- WTO to investigate Indian tariffs on U.S. wine, spirits
- British Prime Minister Tony Blair says tax paid by private equity is a legitimate concern
- Getafe president Angel Torres warns Real Madrid over possible Schuster deal
- Libyan court to issue ruling July 11 in appeal of Bulgarian medics in AIDS case
- Middlesbrough completes signing of striker Jeremie Aliadiere from Arsenal
- Donors pledge US$689 million in aid for Cambodia
- World Bank approves $30 million for development projects in Bosnia
- Thailand's Bumrungrad Hospital signs deal to manage UAE facility
- Thailand's Bumrungrad Hospital signs deal to manage UAE facility
- Libyan court to issue ruling July 11 in appeal of Bulgarian medics in AIDS case
- Bochum signs Sweden's defender Concha on four-year contract from Djurgarden IF
- Swedish appeals court upholds fraud conviction of former Skandia executive
- Nicole Richie defense is granted a delay in her driving under the influence case
- Indian shares climb; banks, auto stocks lead gains
- Indian shares climb; banks, auto stocks lead gains
- European rugby's Heineken Cup final scheduled for Millennium Stadium in Cardiff
- American settler sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison after importing weapons
- Distributor withdraws video game featuring image of slain British toddler
- Oil prices fall below US$69 a barrel ahead of U.S. petroleum supply report
- French president promises to move fast on reforms
- Search begins for new leader of governing Green Party in Ireland
- America's Cup teams tune up for start of racing for sailing's `Auld Mug'
- EU launches plan to drastically reduce aviation emissions, with industry help
- Circuit City has loss in 1st quarter as sales at established stores fall
- Deutsche Telekom and union reach deal in dispute over service workers
- Fired Massachusetts pharmacist wins $2M in discrimination lawsuit against Wal-Mart
- Arab League chief warns Lebanese leaders time is running out
- Wall Street Journal says Toyota considering slowing its plan for U.S. factory building
- Mexican mariachi singer and actor Antonio Aguilar dies at 88
- FedEx reports 7 percent rise in 4th-quarter earnings on 8 percent jump in revenue
- Brazilian real opens at 7-year high
- Morgan Stanley 2Q profit rose 39 percent on M&A, stock trading
- Ex-wife of 'Baywatch' actor David Hasselhoff gets new lawyer in ongoing divorce case
- U.S. stocks rise after Home Depot buyback, positive earnings reports
- Henin beats Polish teenager in straight sets to reach final 8 at Eastbourne International
- Shire agrees to commercialize Renovo's anti-scarring drug outside the EU
- EU clears Dow Chemical to buy Bayer's cellulose unit
- China's regulatory standards chief vows to improve standards for food safety
- Clinton promises to bring progressive agenda to the White House
- Daly withdraws from BMW international for personal reasons
- Finnish government warns of overheating economy
- US eyes 6-way NKorean nuclear talks in coming weeks, SKorea preparing oil shipments
- Federer, Henin seeded No. 1 as Wimbledon organizers offer no surprises
- Investment manager Nuveen Investments to sell itself to Madison Dearborn for $5.42B
- Euro higher against U.S. dollar
- Top White House aide defends handling of 9/11 air problems
- French president says firmness, reciprocity to guide trade policy
- Henin beats Polish teenager in straight sets to reach final 8 at Eastbourne International
- Serbia's sports ministry appeals to fans to stop racist abuse
- U.S. stocks dip slightly after uptick in bond yields, Home Depot buyback
- Japan's parliament approves 2-year extension of Iraq mission
- Brazil's Embraer to sell 20 planes to economy carrier BRA
- Deutsche Telekom and union reach deal in dispute over service workers
- Albania's political squabbling threatens parliament's election of new president
- Carrefour to close 16 GB stores in Belgium and shed 900 jobs
- Thai PM says general elections could be held in late November
- Everest climbers retracing 1924 climb can't say if Mallory and Irvine scaled the summit
- West Indies in disarray after 3-0 series defeat to England with no real solutions in sight
- IPhone will be able to play 10,000 Youtube clips, Apple says, with more to come
- Gremio fans use firecrackers to annoy Boca players before Copa Libertadores finals
- Nicole Richie defense is granted a delay in her drunken driving case
- New York mayor Michael Bloomberg leaves Republican Party after months of speculation about presidential bid
- Clintons, Mariah Carey to be honored at VH1 Save The Music Foundation gala in NYC
- Peitou gourmet food festival opens
- Westin presents wedding services
- Casio unveils new compact camera
- Ambassador launches dining promotion
- Regent introduces Glacial Pot
- Summer set menu at Grand Hotel
- SHL staff give blood to help Taiwan
- Sidelines
- Windies' hopes to salvage pride undone by Panesar
- Transport remains challenge for South African World Cup
- For Tiger as a father, biggest issue might be privacy for his child
- New sports minister still eyes World Cup success
- Coria attacks supplement maker in landmark trial
- Tradition and innovation competing at Wimbledon
- Sheets delivers once again for Brewers
- In Brief
- Breast cancer testing often skips those with few female relatives
- Project plans to digitalize China's Dunhuang frescoes
- Taiwan shares firmer, close at seven-year high
- Yen continues to weaken against greenback, euro
- China removes tax incentives on exports
- Best Buy profit concerns have little impact on Dow
- In Brief
- Spain's tourist offices hoping to lure Taiwan's leisure travelers
- WHO targets Philippines for violation of milk law
- U.S. 'Spam King' shows new face of cyber crime
- Nissan boss says board to forgo yearly bonus pay
- Yahoo says six Asian mobile phone operators to use its search software
- Mass adoption of iPhone not a certainty, study says
- Food extravaganza kicks off today
- In Brief
- New U.S.-Vietnam group to tackle problem of war toxins, official says
- Thailand makes plans to freeze more of ousted Thaksin's assets
- Sri Lankan military says 70 rebels killed within a day
- Pyonyang expected to close nuclear facilities in weeks
- In Brief
- Foreign medics on death row in Libya launch final appeal
- Cable theft rises in South Africa
- Poland softens public tone on eve of EU treaty summit
- Morocco, Polisario Front to meet again in August
- Freetown issues first war crime verdict
- Israel allows sick Gazans on border to visit hospital
- Nigerian unions launch strike over raised costs
- Moscow's initiative puts Azerbaijan in line of fire
- Mexico's part in reform
- Singapore is not only port of call in Southeast Asia
- Morocco child laborers toil for pittance, face abuse
- Medical tourism boosts shares in Southeast Asian hospitals
- Plastic bag revolt spreading across Britain
- Beijing's Olympic torch plan hits a snag in Taiwan Strait
- Low access to financing a challenge for SMEs
- Taiwan hopes to import crude from Russia, says Wu
- July 15 set to mark end of martial law era
- GIO 'pursuing' truth on leak of Golden Melody winners' list
- Eastern group faces more legal woes
- In Brief
- Experts urge yearly vaccinations to decrease acute fever in cattle
- New '3D mouse' released for gamers
- KMT proposes special session for bill on CEC
- Hsieh, Wang dismiss reports of joint bid in 2008 elections
- Ma urges flexibility in bid to join U.N.
- Huang files suit against president for defamation
- New York's Bloomberg changes political status to independent
- New Zealand snubs Dalai Lama due to China deal, Tibetans says
- Japan changes name of Iwo Jima to shore up tradition
- Taiwanese students win 2007 Robo Games
- Chen receives Guatemala's Berger
- DPP to push referendum despite protest from U.S.
- Second Wave Southward
- The New Asian Gold Rush
- China overtakes US as top CO2 emitter: Dutch agency
- World generators go for nuclear power to save world
- Renewable energy investment tops $100 billion, UN says
- Trend Micro Warns of Fast-Moving Web Threat Spreading from Thousands of Compromised Web Domains and URLS in EU and Around the Wo
- Tatung showcases new series of widescreen high-definition LCD TV
- MOFA to step communication with US over UN referendum
- Premier confirms reappointment of election commission members
- President Chen signs order to pardon 'rice bomber'
- 'Rice bomber' set free
- Italian officials highlight good relations with Russia in meeting with presidential hopeful
- Germany's E.On sells stake in Austrian telecom firm ONE for euro1.4 billion
- New York mayor Michael Bloomberg leaves Republican Party after months of speculation about presidential bid
- Gasquet stretches unbeaten streak at Nottingham with routine win over Czech qualifier
- Swedish lawmakers approves Absolut sale
- Turkish politician loses first appeal against Swiss racism conviction, says lawyer
- Swedish lawmakers approves Absolut sale
- Sarachan fired by Fire
- Russian president orders merger of 2 major shipping companies
- Croatia defender Robert Kovac signs for Borussia Dortmund
- Stocks wobble after Home Depot buyback, dip in oil prices, uptick in bond yields
- U.S. House of Representatives passes bill to reopen civil rights murders
- Jackson pleads guilty in strip club fight
- La Scala premieres Candide production canceled in December
- FIFA, UEFA cancel Macedonian suspension after government interference ends
- Monsanto announces two partnerships to develop biotech crops
- Carnoustie greenskeeper suspended after row with teenage apprentice over cigarette breaks
- European stocks end mostly higher
- Henin beats Polish teenager in straight sets to reach final 8 at Eastbourne
- U.S. oil industry releases new safety standards to protect refinery workers
- Venezuela hoping host status can help it break 40-year losing streak at Copa America
- Nigerian unions launch general strike over raised fuel prices
- Nuveen Investments agrees to buyout by Madison Dearborn for $5.4 billion
- London Stock Exchange confirms talks with Exchange Borsa Italiana about possible merger
- McEwen edges Bennati in sprint, Schleck keeps yellow jersey at Tour de Suisse
- Zimbabwe opposition leader says time may be running out for free elections next year
- Papa conclama l
- Final rules set for America's Cup sailing challenge
- Boeing, Airbus win more orders at Paris Air Show
- Anna Nicole Smith seen in her young daughter, Larry Birkhead says
- Next U.S. ambassador to Colombia vows to try to free three captured American contractors
- Swedish lawmakers approve Absolut sale
- China overtakes US as world's No. 1 emitter of carbon dioxide: Environmental group
- Russian president orders merger of 2 major shipping companies
- Lawyer's final plea: Conrad Black 'stubborn but innocent'
- Bloomberg intends to remain NYC mayor, but says more candidates the better
- America's Cup teams tune up for start of racing for sailing's `Auld Mug'
- Chinese artist's work collapses in storm at German art show
- Mittal gets 15 more days to sell Maryland steel mill
- Inter and AC Milan investigated for false bookkeeping
- Nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Colombia vows to try to free captive American contractors
- Noted San Antonio artist Alberto Mijangos dies at 81
- New York Times will raise cover price 25 cents to $1.25 next month
- Lucasfilm's `Indiana Jones 4' adds Oscar winner Jim Broadbent to the cast
- Antigua demands US$3.4 billion trade sanctions against US in Internet gambling dispute
- Jerry Seinfeld previews `Bee Movie,' his first major project since `Seinfeld'
- Gasquet stretches unbeaten streak at Nottingham with routine win over Czech qualifier
- Analysis: Nine months after coup, democracy faces uncertain future in Thailand
- Kelly Rowan of `The O.C.' engaged to Canadian billionaire David Thomson, her publicist says
- Vandals steal arms off statue of Brazil soccer legend Pele
- Ir
- Ugly Fish Is Seen As Aphrodisiac
- Tracinda ends MGM Mirage talks; Kerzner International joint venture announced
- Ugly Fish Is Seen As Aphrodisiac
- Bloomberg intends to remain NYC mayor, but says more candidates the better
- Albania's political squabbling threatens parliament's election of new president
- Panathinaikos wins Greek basketball title, beats Olympiakos 89-76 in fifth game
- AIBA considers longer bouts, dropping headgear
- U.S. snack food makers sell healthier treats, face threats of regulation, obesity
- Brazil's Embraer to sell 20 planes to economy carrier BRA
- New York Times will raise cover price 25 cents to $1.25 next month
- Colombia's right derails landmark bill granting rights to gay couples
- Starbucks reaches truce with Ethiopia over coffee licensing
- Berlusconi speaks of "profound" government crisis, stops short of requesting elections
- US presidential contender Giuliani says joining Iraq study group was mistake
- Coria settles lawsuit over steroid ban with vitamin maker
- Clinton promises to bring progressive agenda to the White House; accuses Bush of corruption
- Long-Lived Two-Headed Snake Dies
- Lucinda Williams, Patty Griffin and Avett Brothers lead Americana Honors and Awards nominees
- Mexican government submits bill to boost tax revenue
- Sarkozy receives far right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen at presidential palace
- Mittal CEO says steel industry must shift focus to quality, customers
- UN Security Council 'uneasy' about fighting in Congo
- Mittal gets 15 more days to sell Maryland steel mill
- Swiss trial opens for two Muslims accused of supporting terror on Internet
- Oil, gas futures fall after U.S. government reports jump in inventories of both
- Mayoral candidates spend night on streets to learn about lives of the homeless
- Ugly Fish Is Seen As Aphrodisiac
- Rangers owner suspects Gonzalez used steroids
- Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones says family comes before acting
- Jeong, one of 45 Koreans on U.S. LPGA Tour, defends Wegmans LPGA title
- U.S. stocks fall as soaring bond yields rekindle interest rate fears; Dow loses 146.00
- Birkhead Says Dannielynn Pouts Like Anna
- Sarkozy recebe l
- Sued by producer, author Laura Albert defends portrayal of prostitute
- Thursday's pricing will determine Blackstone's place among largest IPOs of all time
- Saudi Arabian group funds record donation at Kentucky Horse Park
- Rangers owner suspects Gonzalez used steroids
- Poll: Leftist Nicaraguan president plunges in popularity after 6 months in office
- General Electric, unions agree to 16 percent pay increase over 4 years
- Dow Jones board takes control of talks with News Corp. from Bancroft family
- Review shows U.S. broadcasts reach Cubans but few numbers cited
- Williams sisters to introduce gold rackets at Wimbledon
- Ex-Pacer Jackson pleads guilty in club shooting
- Presidential hopeful Romney's campaign denies aides pulled over New York Times reporter
- Presidential hopeful Romney's campaign denies aides pulled over New York Times reporter
- Dollar strengthens against euro, yen on surging U.S. bond yields
- Treasurys break winning streak amid corporate bond issuance
- Wheat prices rise amid concerns about harvest; oil falls after inventory reading
- Man Accused of Floating Heist Sentenced
- Review shows U.S. broadcasts reach Cubans but few numbers cited
- Turtle Causes Parkway Wreck, Then Dies
- Starbucks reaches truce with Ethiopia over coffee licensing
- Colombia's conservatives derail landmark bill granting rights to gay couples
- Loophole Allows Chickens in Backyard
- Parents May Face Jail Over Kids' Noise
- Treasury Secretary Paulson says housing correction is likely near the bottom
- Reports: Mexica's Vergara close to buying Spain's Malaga
- Turtle Causes Parkway Wreck, Then Dies
- Former Enron CFO Jeffrey McMahon settles with SEC for $300,000
- Mayoral candidates spend night on streets to learn about lives of the homeless
- Hall's grand slam leads Brewers sweep of Giants
- MetLife sees 2007 operating net of $5.05-$5.30 a share
- Caught on tape: Jockey who kicked horse in the belly faces hearing
- McCain: Free trade, democracy key to stability in Latin America
- Europe-based Forlan, Recoba to lead Uruguay at Copa America; Bueno dropped
- Resumption of U.S. aid to Palestinians leaves some lawmakers uneasy
- SEC tentatively agrees to ease accounting rule for foreign companies that trade in U.S.
- Fired Massachusetts pharmacist wins $2M in discrimination lawsuit against Wal-Mart
- Tracinda ends MGM Mirage talks; Kerzner international joint venture announced
- Nominee for U.S. ambassador to Pakistan says Musharraf "has been our friend"
- FIFA to hear CONMEBOL'S opposition to high-altitude match ban
- Plenty of talent at U.S. meet despite absence of Gatlin, Jones
- Tribune revenue sinks 11 percent in May amid ad decline
- U.S. treasury secretary has concerns about enabling investors to sue third parties
- Comics guru and Spider-Man creator Stan Lee gets his own action figure
- UN secretary-general comes to Washington looking for more peacekeeping money
- U.S., Republic of Georgia sign economic agreement
- Merrill Lynch launches auction of Bear Stearns fund assets, expects to recoup $850 million
- Long-Lived Two-Headed Snake Dies
- 'Cooking Con Karimi' serves up spicy politics _ with punch lines
- Japan changes name of Iwo Jima to shore up tradition in face of Hollywood onslaught
- Agent: Suspended Gatlin says he hasn't lost much
- U.S. newspaper publishers, hit by slumping print revenues, focus on online efforts
- Agent: Suspended Gatlin says he hasn't lost much
- Judge accused of conflict of interest in resentencing of Grenada coup prisoners
- U.S. treasury secretary has concerns about enabling investors to sue third parties
- McCain: Free trade, democracy key to stability in Latin America
- Michael Apted to direct third installment in `Narnia' film franchise
- Latest 'Pirates' flick steals the box office from 'Spiderman' in China
- Microsoft did not violate court agreement , plaintiffs say
- Woods' pinch-hit three-run homer lifts Florida past White Sox
- Japan's trade surplus for May up 9.3 pct from year before
- SEC chairman says Blackstone IPO is under normal review, gives no hint of intervention
- Regulators tentatively agrees to ease accounting rule for foreign companies that trade in U.S.
- Report criticizes ex-Smithsonian chief's leadership
- Starbucks reaches agreement with Ethiopia over coffee licensing
- Bush vetoes embryonic stem cell bill, urges research on other stem cell lines
- Oil industry releases new safety standards to protect refinery workers
- French president orders 'Work,' 'Work,' 'Work,' to reform
- As aviation industry tries for cleaner planes, critics fear it's all hot air
- US and China launch high-level talks as lawmakers criticize China's currency policies
- Kazakh president dissolves Parliament, declares elections in August
- Nigerian unions launch general strike over raised fuel prices
- In climate change debate, U.S. eyes turn to California
- Bettman: Talk of Predators to Canada is premature
- Roswell, home of alien abduction, conspiracy and kitsch, plans 60th anniversary UFO fest
- It's snowing in the desert _ Vegas spa hopes cold therapy is hot
- Cops: Fire Crew Used Hydrant for Pool
- Japan's trade surplus for May rose on year for 7th month in a row
- Japan's trade surplus for May rose on year for 7th month in a row
- Landmark domed hotel welcomes first guests since 1932
- Famed American World War II cemetery in France gets visitor center
- Study: Men View Faces in Sexy Photos
- Maioria dos casais dos EUA doaria embri
- American Airlines pilots oust their union's leaders in runoff election
- Labor unions' opinions differ on possible immigration legislation
- Gold Cup: Soccer-rich island finally gets its own moment
- LonelyGirl15 Web show creates 'branded character' with Neutrogena
- Could Austrian-born Schwarzenegger serve as US vice president?
- Bush administration opposes bid to make workplace verification program less burdensome
- Democrats begin seeking ways to get around Bush's latest stem cell veto
- Singer Rodriguez Faces Drug Charges
- Broadbent Co-Stars in 'Indiana Jones'
- Broadbent Co-Stars in 'Indiana Jones'
- Birkhead Says Dannielynn Pouts Like Anna
- Charge Tossed in Feud Over Kids' Noise
- Lawyers nearing agreement for Giambi-Mitchell meeting
- Review shows U.S. broadcasts reach Cubans but few numbers cited
- Japan's trade surplus for May rose on year for 7th month in a row
- Japan's trade surplus for May rose on year for 7th month in a row
- Oil prices edge up near US$69 a barrel after moderate fall in previous session
- Oil prices edge up near US$69 a barrel after moderate fall in previous session
- Fiji's military ruler defies New Zealand's threat of more sanctions
- Senator raises national-security concerns over China's investment in Blackstone
- Minor League Team Parodies Donovan
- Michael Moore's 'Sicko' makes its Washington debut
- South Korea, US discuss possible free trade deal revisions
- South Korea, US discuss possible free trade deal revisions
- Georgia Tech's Rambling Wreck Wrecked
- Singer Rodriguez Faces Drug Charges
- Country singer facing felony drug charges in Oklahoma
- Fired Massachusetts pharmacist wins $2M in discrimination lawsuit against Wal-Mart
- Crew beat Wizards 2-1 for second win of season
- Fiji's military ruler defies New Zealand's threat of more sanctions
- Mexico mourns mariachi singer and movie star Antonio Aguilar in Mexico City
- Boca Juniors defeats Gremio 1-0 to win sixth Copa Libertadores
- 10 years after Asian crisis, recovery is uneven; SKorea cruises, Indonesia falls behind
- 10 years after Asian crisis, recovery is uneven; SKorea cruises, Indonesia falls behind
- Long-Lived Two-Headed Snake Dies
- Flip side of the boom: China could face Japan-style debt crisis, analysts warn
- Flip side of the boom: China could face Japan-style debt crisis, analysts warn
- Welles' `Kane' remains Citizen No. 1 among AFI's greatest movies
- Welles' `Kane' remains Citizen No. 1 among AFI's greatest movies
- Luxottica buying fellow eyewear maker Oakley for $2.1 billion
- Basque select side beats Venezuela 4-3 in friendly
- Research group says China has overtaken the U.S. as world's No. 1 emitter of carbon dioxide
- Estrogen pills may lessen artery buildup for some younger women, study suggests
- Wrong Decatur Gets $178,000 Check
- Sosa becomes fifth player in 600-homer club
- Forecast: Global gambling revenue to hit $144 billion in 2011
- Vietnam's president likely to hear complaints about human rights from US lawmakers
- Comets shoot past Sparks 74-64
- Riquelme comes up big for Boca Juniors in another final
- EU flexible, India rigid as WTO talks get secretive, officials say
- Canada's two major telephone companies say they are discussing possible merger
- D'oh! Reward offered after Homer Simpson statue swiped from Malaysian theater
- Singapore's Olam raises offer for Queensland Cotton; gets Louis Dreyfus stake
- Singapore's Olam raises offer for Queensland Cotton; gets Louis Dreyfus stake
- Boca Juniors defeats Gremio 2-0 to win sixth Copa Libertadores
- Wes Craven sues neighbor Pauly Shore for water damage
- Dow Jones board takes control of talks with News Corp. from Bancroft family
- Arizona Legislature OKs employer sanctions on illegal immigrant hirings
- Private equity powerhouse Blackstone puts finishing touches to debut as public company
- New low-cost airline Zooms into JFK with $199 London fare
- South Korea's Daewoo says it gets US$275 million in orders from Greece
- South Korea's Daewoo says it gets US$275 million in orders from Greece
- China says no to dyed hair, jewelry or smoking for police
- Sammy Sosa joins the 600-homer club in Rangers' win over Cubs
- Philippine shares decline 0.1 percent, taking cue from Wall Street
- Best Buy plans to open 8-10 stores in China in next year and a half
- Best Buy plans to open 8-10 stores in China in next year and a half
- Japan's trade surplus for May widens for 7th month, but exports to U.S. are weak
- Japan's trade surplus for May widens for 7th month, but exports to U.S. are weak
- Sammy Sosa joins the 600-homer club in Rangers' win over Cubs
- Asian leadership tops World Economic Forum agenda in Singapore
- Asian leadership tops World Economic Forum agenda in Singapore
- Japanese stocks close at new 7-year high
- Japanese stocks close at new 7-year high
- Houston Comets break through for first WNBA season win
- Japanese stocks rise to new 7-year high on yen's weakness and upbeat outlook
- Japanese stocks rise to new 7-year high on yen's weakness and upbeat outlook
- Vietnamese woman dies of bird flu, second death in two weeks
- Thailand admits southern Muslim violence raging unabated
- Indian actress Bipasha Basu corrects eyesight to host 7 Wonders ceremony
- Taiwan shares up in heavy volume
- Vietnamese woman dies of bird flu, second death in two weeks
- Mariners follow Yankees, sign 2 Chinese players
- Vietnamese woman dies of bird flu, second death in two weeks
- D'oh! Malaysian students forced to return stolen Homer Simpson statue
- Mongolia to observe national day of mourning for 15 helicopter crash victims
- Sony CEO Stringer promises shift from recovery to growth
- Italian Treasury extends Alitalia bid deadline to July 12
- Dollar flat against the yen in Asia on selling by Japanese exporters
- US envoy arrives on surprise trip to North Korea to jump-start disarmament efforts
- Dollar flat against the yen in Asia on selling by Japanese exporters
- Sosa becomes fifth player in 600-homer club
- Japanese stocks rise to new 7-year high on yen's weakness and upbeat economic outlook
- Japanese stocks rise to new 7-year high on yen's weakness and upbeat economic outlook
- New Zealand officials block '4real' as child's name
- New Zealand officials block '4real' as child's name
- Japan's ruling parties agree to parliament extension plan, delaying July elections
- Japan's ruling parties agree to parliament extension plan, delaying July elections
- 15-year-old performs surgery in southern India, sparking outrage
- Manchester City FC agrees takeover bid by former Thai prime minister
- Deposed Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra's purchase of Man City could be political ticket home
- Thai officials see no problem with formal bid by ex-PM for English soccer team
- Philippine shares dip 0.1 percent, taking cue from Wall Street
- Philippine troops kill 2 Muslim militants linked to kidnappings, journalist's death
- EU's envoy blasts Malaysia's privileges to majority Malays
- Communists celebrate 30th year of rule in eastern Indian state
- Communists celebrate 30th year of rule in eastern Indian state
- Euro slips lower against U.S. dollar on bond yields, French consumer spending
- Volkswagen says deliveries through May rise 7.6 percent from last year
- True grit, shattered dreams, warnings for the future as four Asians recall the 1997 crisis
- Manchester City recommends shareholders accept Thaksin offer
- Beijing sets up a new court for Olympic-related matters
- Hong Kong shares hit new record, boosted by China's expanded investment program
- China says 'Rape of Nanking' was atrocious crime that Japanese lawmakers cannot deny
- Thai officials see no problem with formal bid by ex-PM for English soccer team
- AFI Again Rates 'Kane' as Top Movie
- Amistad re-creation embarks upon trans-Atlantic voyage retracing infamous slave trade route
- Best Buy may open 8-10 stores in China in next year and a half
- RECASTS lede and overline; ADDS clarifying remarks from company; background on earnings and profit downgrade
- Airbus gets new orders from airlines in Indonesia, Hong Kong, Russia
- 34 primary students treated for gas poisoning in southwest China
- South Korea warns key union against strike over free trade agreement
- China puts second drug safety official on trial for alleged corruption
- Shire says it won approvable letter from FDA on ADHD drug
- Showdown with Poland, Britain expected at crucial EU summit talks on future EU treaty
- Thai officials see no problem with formal bid by ex-PM for English soccer team
- Man Group announces U.S. brokerage IPO price; business valued at as much as US$5 billion
- Japan whaling town carves first catch of the season _ with school kids in attendance
- US envoy makes surprise trip to North Korea to jump-start disarmament efforts
- Iraqi president visiting China, but Beijing media steering clear of war references
- Asian markets mostly higher with Japanese stocks hitting 7-year high
- Asian markets mostly higher with Japanese stocks hitting 7-year high
- Italian Treasury extends Alitalia bid deadline to July 12
- Australian PM holds firm against gay marriage while condemning discrimination
- Provincial governor apologizes for Chinese slave scandal
- Poland's largest bank PKO BP appoints chief executive
- Whatmore sees Pakistan coaching job as a challenge
- Britain's Weir Group agrees to buy SPM for US$653 million in cash
- EU clears NBC and News Corp. to launch Internet broadcaster
- N.Z. Couple Can't Name Their Son '4real'
- Stolen Homer Simpson Statue Found
- Putin will go to Guatemala for IOC vote on 2014 Winter Olympics
- No-frills financial portal to launch prepaid credit cards in Malaysia
- French luxury group LVMH says it is in talks to buy Pearson's Les Echos Group
- Man Group announces U.S. brokerage IPO price; business valued at as much as US$5 billion
- H&R Block reports $85.5 million 4Q loss on struggling mortgage arm
- Asian markets mostly higher with Japanese stocks hitting 7-year high
- Asian markets mostly higher with Japanese stocks hitting 7-year high
- French president invites electoral rival Segolene Royal to presidential palace
- Cheating armwrestler disqualified from European Championships for faking weight drop
- H5N1 strain of bird flu confirmed at Czech poultry farm
- US envoy's NKorea trip shows surprise diplomacy at work in resolving nuclear impasse
- Private equity powerhouse Blackstone puts finishing touches to debut as public company
- England center Mike Catt signs two-year contract as player-coach of London Irish
- Protesters in Indian Kashmir march against Rushdie knighthood
- Portugal adopts new abortion law but imposes safeguards
- Thunderstorms force Lufthansa to cancel 92 flights in and out of Frankfurt
- Showdown with Poland, Britain expected at EU summit talks on future treaty
- Outgoing Latvian president asks lawmakers to root out corruption among ranks
- Airport scanners working again after computer virus shut them down
- Farry takes clubhouse lead in first round of BMW International
- Jagger apologizes to Barcelona fans in Catalan language for canceling last year's show
- Racing to test the key to America's Cup victory: boat speed
- Blackstone acknowledges tax challenges but leaves IPO details unchanged
- Indian shares move up; led by banks, Larsen & Toubro
- Indian shares move up; led by banks, Larsen & Toubro
- Applause, accolades and appreciation _ but no tears at Blair's last Cabinet meeting
- IOC president says cycling deserves to stay in Olympics despite doping scandals
- Trade officials: Talks between four WTO members appear to have collapsed
- Danny DeVito opens new restaurant in South Beach
- Trade officials: Talks between four WTO members appear to have collapsed
- China agrees to reduce Iraqi debt by 'large margin'
- Manchester City recommends shareholders accept Thaksin offer
- Japan's ruling parties agree to parliament extension plan, delaying July elections
- Danish cycling team says none of its riders have tested positive in its doping probe
- Communists celebrate 30th year of rule in eastern Indian state
- Former Bangladesh junior minister sentenced to 13 years on corruption charges
- Trade official: Talks between four WTO members have collapsed
- Egypt moves to isolate Hamas, calling Abbas-Israel summit
- Borsa Italiana board meets to discuss possible LSE merger
- Bruins hire Claude Julien as coach
- Talks between four WTO members collapse over farm subsidies
- Novartis says it won approval for blood pressure treatment Exforge
- ABB says it won US$126 million order in Abu Dhabi
- The key to winning the America's Cup? Having the fastest boat
- Court orders federal probe of Indian superstar Amitabh Bachchan
- Still need a `Sopranos' fix? Take a journey to New Jersey to check out the show sights
- U.S. stocks fall as oil rises, ahead of economic data
- Henin reaches semifinals at Eastbourne
- U.S. economy to grow modestly in coming months, research group says
- Mbeki to report to African leaders on Zimbabwe talks progress
- Euro slightly lower against dollar, despite higher U.S. jobless claims
- Portugal adopts new abortion law but imposes safeguards
- IOC president says cycling deserves to stay in Olympics despite doping scandals
- FIFA chooses 12 referees, 23 assistants for Women's World Cup
- U.S. high court imposes strict standard for investors filing security fraud lawsuits
- EU leaders gird for showdown over future treaty at key
- African leaders debate: Is unity a solution to the continent's problems?
- Czech unit of ArcelorMittal fined for overpricing
- Continental makes preliminary bid for Siemens' auto electronics unit
- French luxury group LVMH says it is in talks to buy Pearson's Les Echos Group
- Boca Juniors too good for Latin American opponents
- Talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel doing well after an emergency appendectomy, publicist says
- EU data privacy adviser widens Google probe to all Internet search engines
- Women's World Cup Referees List
- Pamela Anderson urges Finland to end fur farming
- Australia plans to ban alcohol, pornography for Aborigines to fight child abuse
- News Corp. to explore strategic options for Russian outdoor advertising unit
- Greek judges appoint special prosecutor to investigate bond trading scandal
- Boca Juniors fans celebrate sixth Copa Libertadores title
- Former President Bill Clinton takes more public role in Hillary's campaign
- U.S. economy to grow modestly in coming months, research group says
- Ljubicic, Benneteau advance to semifinals of grass-court Ordina Open
- Talks between four WTO members collapse over farm subsidies
- Nigerian government, striking unions to meet
- Bulgarian PM cautious on fate of nurses held in Libya
- Former President Bill Clinton takes more public role in Hillary's campaign
- Spaniards say they are sick of news about their favorite sport
- US envoy makes surprise trip to North Korea to jump-start disarmament efforts
- Injured Tharanga ruled out of Bangladesh tests; Sri Lanka hunts for openers
- Doherty may clean up his act to marry Moss this summer
- Swiss trial convicts two Muslims accused of supporting terror on Internet
- Oil prices rise above $69 a barrel as strike in Nigeria disrupts oil production and exports
- Jimmy Kimmel Has Emergency Appendectomy
- High court imposes strict standard for investors filing security fraud lawsuits
- Fans Flock to 'Sopranos' Jersey Haunts
- Russia warns U.S. against rejecting joint missile defense
- New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg never quite fit in with either major party
- Canada's 2 major telecommunications companies are talking about a possible deal
- Yeats wins Gold Cup for second straight year at Royal Ascot
- Blackstone Group's initial public offering expected to rank among top 10 in U.S. history
- EU officials tell OPEC to lift production restrictions, pledge transparency
- Making red wines work in the heat of summer
- Grills glow with creative burger combos
- Youth will be served? Don't give me that trash!
- Welles' 'Kane' remains No. 1 among AFI's greatest movies
- Review for the record
- Daddy Yankee redefines himself
- This week's picks
- Events
- Theater
- Concerts
- Live Music
- Clubs & Pubs
- Hotels
- Museums
- Galleries
- Moore's 'Sicko' makes its debut in Washington
- Talking about true dramas without spoilers
- Taiwan serves up glowing art cocktail
- IOC asks China to call Taiwan 'Chinese Taipei'
- Kuo gives up grand slam in 12-1 loss to stellar Jays
- In Brief
- Henin and Mauresmo enjoy fine Eastbourne start
- Supreme Federer targets Borg's Wimbledon record
- Sammy Sosa joins 600 club with home run against Cubs
- Surging Treasury yields push Dow, Nasdaq down
- Western firms found knowing very little about Russia and India
- Taiex jumps 1.10%, to finish at 7-year high
- Agencies issue positive outlook on integration between banks
- Analysts warn China could face similar crisis Japan had in '90s
- Central bank hikes key interest rates
- Expert says growth on Web conference software to rise 22%
- Taipei launches annual food show
- U.S. envoy makes surprise visit to North Korea for nuke talks
- In Brief
- Fifteen-year-old performs surgery in India, sparking outrage
- Japan whaling town carves first catch of season
- Fire at nursing home kills at least 10 in Siberia
- In Brief
- Iran's ex-president denies shaking women's hands abroad
- Thousands of U.S. troops in Iraq go on offensive
- Egypt reinforces Gaza border, sees Iran as a security threat
- Divided opposition face bleak prospects in Russia
- Abbas assails Hamas 'assassins'
- Revelers celebrate summer solstice at UK's Stonehenge
- Iraq strategy still has a chance
- Faithfully respecting others' beliefs
- Uniting to save Darfur
- Special pardon sets poor example
- Blocked China Web users upset by 'Great Firewall'
- Thai economy worsens, robbers target gold shops
- Russia now must battle with AIDS
- Getting water harder in U.S. Southwest
- Obstacles to Chavez's '21st Century socialism'
- Locals join world for 'Lights Out'
- Court rejects bail for Lee
- Tsai, Wu new 'faces of Taiwan'
- CDFH president questioned over corruption allegations
- Miaoli County's ATIT provides technical support in pig raising
- Taipei cord blood company makes dramatic breakthroughs in vaccine research
- Prison sentence seen as too light for baby killer
- Soldier killed, five injured in two accidents
- China Airlines receives corporate governance award
- Chen reappoints CEC members, premier confirms
- MOFA says ties with U.S. remain same
- Chang announces plan to back small businesses
- Ex-premier subpoenaed over suspected bribery
- Thai prosecutors charge Thaksin
- EU leaders set for summit showdown over new treaty
- Howard bans booze to battle sex abuse in native outposts
- Talks on China visitors hit snag over Taiwan moniker
- Taiwan investors seen facing violence in PRC
- "Rice bomber" released from jail
- High school tally system to be changed, MOE says
- High school tally system to be changed, MOE says
- Critics question EPA's tighter ozone limits
- Indian waste food preject wins green award
- China says exports fuel greenhouse gas emissions
- President Chen vows to press ahead with UN referendum despite protest from US
- Hsieh rallies behind government on UN referendum
- Top culture official urges continuity in letting arts grow roots
- Instant messaging will be principal tool for voice, video and text chat in four years' time
- Chen asks Ma to drop 1992 consensus and back UN referendum
- EU membership will inject more than US$27 billion into tech markets of EU-10 over the next decade
- Software developers seeing opportunities in Mobile games and utilities software, says report
- Join na tayo sa "Pinoy Ako!" essay-writing competition
- Taiwanese students encouraged to join essay-writing contest
- Filipinos get top honors in Taichung's search for outstanding foreign workers
- Taiwan's popular restaurant chain offering Filipino cuisine
- Ex-NTU president said to be Ma's running mate
- Danny DeVito Opens Restaurant in Florida
- Applause, accolades and appreciation _ but no tears at Blair's last Cabinet meeting
- Talks collapse as trade powers disagree on farm subsidies, goods tariffs
- Political storm surrounds exit of Italy police chief, investigated for 2001 G8 riots
- Bolton signs Liverpool midfielder Danny Guthrie on loan for next season
- Zimbabwe currency crashes in worsening economic collapse
- EU leaders give Cyprus, Malta blessing to use euro currency
- Talks collapse as trade powers disagree on farm subsidies, goods tariffs
- China says rich nations shouldn't criticize its CO2 emissions while buying its products
- Broadbent Co-Stars in 'Indiana Jones'
- World trade union leaders warn pension investors off hedge funds
- Retailer Dollar General shareholders approve $6.9 billion buyout
- Barker: Remarks Not a Rosie Endorsement
- General Electric and Pearson give up talks for acquiring WSJ publisher Dow Jones
- Poll shows Spaniards love soccer, distrust referees' decisions
- Stocks trade mostly lower following strong read on manufacturing
- Mastercard, FIFA settle World Cup dispute
- UN Security Council welcomes agreement between Burundi's president and rebel leader
- UBS says it will sell 20 percent stake in Julius Baer
- Petroleum producer McMoRan buying Gulf of Mexico properties for $1.1 billion
- European stocks end lower
- Candidate John Edwards returns to 'Two Americas' economic theme
- Henin reaches semifinals at Eastbourne
- Karlovic reaches semifinals at Nottingham; rain hits Wimbledon warmup
- Thai government charges former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his wife with corruption
- Yankees, Mariners sign 4 Chinese players _ more likely to come
- Thai officials see no problem with bid by ousted leader for English soccer team
- More than 5,000 rally against suspension of Pakistan's top judge
- England soccer to move further from roots as Man City board urges acceptance of Thaksin takeover
- Want to pretend to go to Mars? Apply here
- 2007 NFL Europa All-League Team
- Ricky Martin, George Harrison among those getting Hollywood stars
- EU says U.N. human rights watchdog can do job despite flaws
- House to cast landmark abortion-related vote on U.S. contraceptive grants overseas
- Baby manta ray, said to be first born in captivity, dies after 5 days
- Dekker wins shortened sixth stage, Efimkin takes yellow jersey at Tour de Suisse
- Oil prices fall under $69 a barrel on news that Nigeria strike isn't affecting oil supplies
- 50 Cent opens up about collaborating with Timberlake, Blige and others on new CD
- U.S. Senate Republicans block tax increases for oil companies, tax breaks for clean energy
- U.S. economy to grow modestly in coming months, research group says
- Vioxx plaintiff takes $1.6M rather than retry on damages
- Merrill Lynch completes auction of Bear Stearns assets, covers positions
- Mexico's Cemex extends offer for Australia's Rinker
- Jobless claims rise to highest level in 2 months
- Take-Two says it's determined to publish 'Manhunt 2' despite bans, ratings controversy
- EU leaders give Cyprus, Malta blessing to use euro currency
- Is video game addiction a psychiatric disorder? AMA report seeks to declare it one
- Putin will go to Guatemala for IOC vote on 2014 Winter Olympics
- Vietnam's president calls for more investment ahead of talks with U.S. lawmakers
- Catholic bishops weigh political involvement after Communion stir in 2004
- Canada's 2 major telecommunications companies talk about possible deal
- Nigerian government, striking unions meet
- Canada's 2 major telecommunications companies talk about possible deal
- New York police recruits get lesson in diversity at landmark Apollo Theater
- Lima, Jacquelin lead BMW International by one
- Shiite, Kurdish parties in bid to form new bloc, intend to keep al-Maliki
- U.S. drug agency clears computerized pill box for sale
- Pamela Anderson Fights Finland Fur Farms
- UCI targets suspicious riders ahead of Tour de France
- U.S. court hears appeal in Bush assassination plot
- U.S. military commander, Turkmen president meet for talks on security, terrorism
- Ancic, Li withdraw from Wimbledon
- Cyrus Hopes Daughter Stays a Good Girl
- U.S. military commander, Turkmen president meet for talks on security, terrorism
- Jimmy Kimmel Has Emergency Appendectomy
- Billy Ray Cyrus hopes daughter and `Hannah Montana' star Miley will not follow Lindsay and Paris
- Bear Stearns left to figure out what to do with remains of collapsed hedge funds
- House designates $50 million (euro37.3 million) to fight drug-resistant tuberculosis overseas
- Stock trading on American Stock Exchange halted for 2 1/2 hours due to technical glitch
- Robredo out of grass-court Ordina Open; Jankovic into semifinals
- Italy seeks to ban Manhunt 2 game, asks distributor to cancel release
- Stock trading on American Stock Exchange halted for 2 1/2 hours due to technical glitch
- Lawmakers ask DHS Secretary about delay in multibillion-dollar Secure Border Initiative
- Father says teacher showed bootleg `Shrek' movie to 5th-graders
- Court hears appeal in Bush assassination plot, lawyer argues confession was forced
- Karlovic reaches semifinals at Nottingham; rain hits Wimbledon warmup
- Oil majors replace less than 100 percent of reserves, report says
- Ecuador changes position on Occidental case
- Ala. Man's Finger Gets Stuck in Gas Tank
- U.S. lawmakers propose bill to ease trade and travel restrictions on Cuba
- Oil prices settle under $69 a barrel on news that Nigeria strike isn't affecting oil supplies
- Woman Ties Blood Alcohol Record of 0.50
- Deadline Nears for Giambi Meeting
- Cyrus Hopes Daughter Stays a Good Girl
- Landis book to be released despite arbitration gag order
- U.S. House calls for independent assessment of Iraq war by Sept.
- Auto workers unions summon Delphi local presidents for meeting in Detroit
- Galaxy acquire Klein from Real Salt Lake
- U.S. stocks rise following upbeat economic data, drop in oil prices
- Former Attorney General Ashcroft: administration officials feuded over U.S. eavesdropping policy
- U.S. spy chief scraps multibillion-dollar spy satellite program
- Armwrestler Sends Lookalike to Weigh-In
- Man says teacher showed bootleg `Shrek' movie to daughter's class
- Blackstone co-founder Stephen Scharzman cashes in as private equity fund goes public
- Canada's 2 major telecommunications companies talk about possible deal
- NYC smoking rates continue to fall
- Coca-Cola: Glaceau water unit to run Powerade sports drink unit
- Pfizer drug wins U.S. government approval as first treatment for the syndrome fibromyalgia
- Feces Parking Ticket Proves Costly
- Precious metals prices slip as dollar, bond yields rise
- Mastercard ends fight for World Cup sponsorship, wins $90 million settlement
- New models show private equity firm Cerberus may be buying Chrysler at a good time
- Pakistan's Musharraf faces tough political choices as disquiet grows within ruling party
- Ex-Marine Kills Bear With Log
- Dollar reaches fresh high against yen, gains on positive economic data
- 4,000 Pounds of Pig Blood Spills on Road
- Judge in Grenada resentencing refuses prosecutors' pleas to step down
- Senators agree to compromise on raising U.S. auto mileage rules
- Singer Paul Simon will join Chris Dodd on campaign bus tour
- Baltimore Police Run Out of 36, 38 Pants
- Ala. Man's Finger Gets Stuck in Gas Tank
- IntercontinentalExchange steps up effort for Chicago Board of Trade, derides Merc bid
- Wimbledon Seedings List
- Amistad re-creation embarks upon trans-Atlantic voyage
- Argentina taps Libertadores champion playmaker Riquelme for Copa America duty
- Blackstone initial public offering prices at $31 per share
- McCain: Energy measures should avoid hurting Detroit 3 automakers
- Ruptured cable disrupts Internet service in 5 Latin American nations
- New Jersey moves closer to barring Iran investments
- Cyber attack on Pentagon computers prompts officials to take 1,500 off line
- Indy working toward deal for stop on MotoGP circuit
- Chrysler announces efforts to boost fuel efficiency
- Defense continues attacking government witness at Conrad Black trial
- Former President Bill Clinton returns to Iowa, New Hampshire to campaign for his wife
- Ex-Marine Kills Bear With Log
- Lawmakers ask Homeland Security secretary about delay in multibillion-dollar Secure Border Initiative
- US lawmakers criticize Vietnam's president on human rights during private meeting
- BAE gets one OK on proposed $4.1B buyout of Armor Holdings
- Zimbabwe opposition leader says economic crisis could force Mugabe's hand
- Jones' agent faces review by U.S. athletics officials
- Survey shows Americans remain upbeat about their homes' value despite housing slowdown
- NYSE Euronext hires UBS executive to boost U.S. trading operations
- Jimmy Kimmel Has Emergency Appendectomy
- Jagger Apologizes in Catalan Language
- Far-flung confederation's teams begin quest for 2010 World Cup
- AT&T ramps up staffing levels by 2,000 in anticipation of launch of Apple's iPhone
- Is video game addiction a psychiatric disorder? AMA report seeks to declare it one
- Chevron Phillips, environmental group end lawsuit
- Europe-based Cordoba to lead rebuilding Colombia at Copa America
- U.S. Senate votes to raise mileage standards to 35 mpg for cars, SUVs
- Isaiah Washington: ABC should have fired `Grey's' cast mate T.R. Knight instead
- New York jury to decide whether writer's LeRoy hoax was fraud
- Isaiah Washington: ABC Axed Wrong Guy
- Venezuela accuses Spain of 'meddling' in its domestic affairs over TV station closure
- Woman Ties County Blood Alcohol Record
- House votes to lift ban on contraception aid to groups overseas that offer abortions
- Take-Two, Rockstar Games suspends release of violent 'Manhunt 2' video game
- U.S. House calls for independent assessment of Iraq war
- Indy working toward deal for stop on MotoGP circuit
- Feds seek to end deportation case against missing soldier's wife
- Woody Allen to direct opera: 'I have no idea what I'm doing'
- Gossip Web site Perezhilton.com yanked for hours over complaints
- Democratic lawmakers oppose Cheney's plan to shut national security information office
- Jamaica's Sherone Simpson to miss national meet due to injury, team official says
- Isaiah Washington: ABC Axed Wrong Guy
- Bush administration close to shutting down Guantanamo, but Friday meeting canceled
- U.S. government lets public know how hospitals perform when treating heart patients
- New trouble arises for immigration bill: Senate's Republican leader says he's undecided
- Rockies thwart Clemens, sweep Yankees 4-3
- Man Convicted 46 Times Faces New Charges
- Giuliani says Cubans key in 2008 US presidential election
- Mahan shoots 62 to take first-round lead at Travelers Championship
- U.S. Senate votes to raise mileage standards to 35 mpg for cars, SUVs
- U.S. environmental regulator: Current smog standards are too weak to protect health
- Bourdais set to floor it at Grand Prix of Cleveland
- WHO issues global strategy to stop drug-resistant tuberculosis
- Kerr leads by 1 at Wegmans LPGA
- Uncertainty clouds first few picks of NHL draft
- Solidarity leader Lech Walesa calls Venezuela's Chavez a 'demagogue'
- African leaders debate: Is unity a solution to the continent's problems?
- Zimbabwe currency crashes in worsening economic collapse
- Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Carlos Santana to headline King Memorial concert
- Giambi agrees to speak with MLB doping investigator
- Federer can match Borg with 5th straight title
- Isaiah Washington: ABC Axed Wrong Guy
- Religious processions thrive in Netherlands despite fall in numbers of regular churchgoers
- First residents of Dubai's palm-shaped manmade island like their pricey digs
- 'Transformers' movie taps into young-adult nostalgia for 1980s toy craze
- Dan Rather having a great time at HDNet, though few can see him
- Paul Reubens and alter ego Pee-wee Herman once again in front of the cameras
- Angelina Jolie's `A Mighty Heart' chronicles terror tragedy of slain newsman Daniel Pearl
- Q&A: `Incredibles' creator Brad Bird puts the `rat' in Pixar's new `Ratatouille'
- Bon Jovi channels country music as they chronicle personal turmoil on new CD, `Lost Highway'
- Does size really matter?: Smaller stages at summer music festivals bring heat, creativity
- Q&A: Brad Paisley talks about birth of son, getting spiritual _ and ticks
- Internet connects reclusive Nobel laureate to readers _ and the world
- Doggie da Vincis paint abstract works of art _ and they're selling
- A list of productions playing during the 2007 Stratford Festival season
- Movie review: Hoping to please everyone, `Evan Almighty' is painfully tame and not very funny
- Film Review: `1408' checks out as fresh, creepy tale of hotel hauntings
- Movie review: Moore offers persuasive, if one-sided, look at health care with `Sicko'
- Movie review: Jolie gives a powerful performance in the understated `A Mighty Heart'
- Video-game review: Sony's handheld gets a wave of brain-teasing mazes
- Video-game review: Lara Croft is back in nicely updated `Tomb Raider Anniversary'
- Fiji, Australia, Junior All Blacks ring changes on final weekend of Pacific tournament
- After 'Au revoir, Jacques,' EU bids cheerless 'cheerio' to Tony
- Hotspots of life surround drifting icebergs near Antarctica
- EUA aprovam incremento das transmiss
- Qualcomm's CEO says iPhone will force rivals to upgrade
- Gold Cup: Americans return to final with 2-1 victory over Canada
- Greer breaks American record again, wins eighth straight title
- Edwards returns to two Americas economic theme in speech to New York college
- Woody Allen to Direct LA Opera
- Report says being treated as eldest child seems to make boys do better on IQ tests
- AC Milan midfielder takes scouting trip of America
- Paris Hilton: 'I'm Much More Grateful'
- Isaiah Washington: ABC Axed Wrong Guy
- Armwrestler Sends Lookalike to Weigh-In
- Man Accused of Taking Skull for Ashtray
- Police say gravedigger stole bones from casket, used them for ashtrays in US
- Dynamo thrash Chivas USA 4-0
- Greer breaks American record again, wins eighth straight title
- Mexico's Cemex extends offer for Australia's Rinker
- Japan to vote on extending parliament, delaying July elections
- Mexico mourns as singer, actor Antonio Aguilar buried in northern Mexico
- Bush likely to see more legislation on stem cell research from Democrats in US Congress
- Venezuela's Chavez warns against Andean-Europe trade pact
- Shareholders approve adding first non-Japanese to Toyota board
- Fire still waiting Salas response on contract
- US Senate approves energy bill boosting auto fuel economy requirements
- AC Milan midfielder takes scouting trip of America
- Buenos Aires mayoral race could establish conservative beachhead before presidential vote
- Japan Airlines to speed up 4,300 job cuts
- MTV-Fulbright fellowships emphasize role of music in international education
- Gold Cup: Mexico edges Guadeloupe 1-0 to reach final
- Gold Cup: Americans return to final with 2-1 victory over Canada
- Okinawa protests order to remove textbook references to forced wartime suicide
- Obama's better-off supporters echo coalitions of past Democratic presidential losers
- Game over? Companies suspend release of violent 'Manhunt 2' over bans, rating controversy
- U.S.-Russian leaders regret tensions, offer new criticisms
- Oil prices edge lower in Asia, largely unaffected by Nigerian strike
- Canadian Anglicans to vote on blessing gay couples; church to choose new national leader
- Japanese stocks dip, breaking 6-session rally
- Man Aims to Break World Treadmill Record
- Slain Mongolian's father breaks down during court testimony in Malaysia
- Blue-green algae outbreak on famed lake again threatening water supply in eastern China
- Chinese tennis association says Li Na may be out with serious injury
- N.Z. Couple Can't Name Their Son '4real'
- Aker ASA, Norway government form new holding company for Aker Kvaerner
- Taiwan shares slip 0.1 percent on profit taking
- Carlsberg CEO to become new top executive at Denmark's Moller-Maersk
- Carmaker Brilliance China expects profit in 2nd quarter; wants to build 2nd BMW plant
- China backs Zoellick for World Bank president
- Nigerian government talks with striking unions fail to reach resolution, strike to continue
- New modern art museum plugs a gap in Lisbon's allure
- U.S. Senate passes energy bill favoring renewables, better auto fuel economy
- ArcelorMittal to cut steel output slightly and hold prices steady as imports surge
- Oil prices steady in Asia, largely unaffected by Nigerian strike
- Euro slightly higher against dollar, shrugs off German sentiment survey
- American Ed Baird to helm Alinghi in America's Cup opening race
- Sampdoria forward Francesco Flachi's doping ban lengthened to two years
- South Korea's Hyundai Samho wins order worth US$331 million for 4 oil tankers
- Philippine shares drop 0.4 percent, dragged by bank and property stocks
- Taiwan jobless rate rises in May to 3.87 percent
- Natasha's story is glimmer of hope on AIDS amid suffering and despair
- Petition protests new immigration, national identity ministry
- German business sentiment slips from May to June, report finds
- Ferrari accuses British technician of attempted sabotage at Monaco Grand Prix
- U.N. talks on treaty updating global broadcast rights fail, US official says
- George Clooney signs petition to stop construction works in Italian lakeside town
- Lone Star sells Korea Exchange Bank shares for US$1.28 billion
- RECASTS lede and overlines to focus on Lone Star confirmation of the sale; ADDS comment from Lone Star chairman & that Lone Star
- Oil prices down, markets focus on general strike in Nigeria
- Japan extends parliament, delays July elections
- Warehouse Fire Claims Ton of Marijuana
- Scientists use robots to search unexplored Arctic ridge for new life
- Chinese shares fall sharply on fears of interest rate hike, other tightening measures
- Hong Kong stocks rise 0.2 percent on China Mobile gains
- Norway, 2 Swedish companies buy into Aker Kvaerner through new holding company
- US dollar mixed against other major currencies in European trading
- Russian investigators look at Berezovsky over Litvinenko's killing
- Chinese court awards US$23,000 in video piracy case
- Clooney Protest Over Italy Project
- Borsa Italiana board meets again to discuss possible LSE merger
- Julius Baer shares fall after UBS says it will sell a stake
- Nikko Cordial undecided on any move by Citigroup to raise stake in company
- American Ed Baird to helm Alinghi in America's Cup opening race, New Zealand's crew list pending.
- England names allrounder Collingwood as Vaughan's successor as one-day captain
- American Ed Baird to helm Alinghi in America's Cup opening race
- U.S. Open champion Cabrera withdraws from French Open
- Diplomats: Sarkozy convinces EU leaders to drop reference to free-market goals
- Most Asian markets sag, with Chinese shares dropping 3.3 percent; but HK hits record
- Most Asian markets sag, with Chinese shares dropping 3.3 percent; but HK hits record
- Alstom wins CO2 capture contract with E.on in Sweden
- Singapore's ST Telemedia denies wrongdoing in Indosat investment
- Singapore's ST Telemedia denies wrongdoing in Indosat investment
- Federer draws Gabashvili in Wimbledon opener, has easy path as he seeks fifth title
- SKorean prosecutors seek 2-year prison term for tycoon in revenge attack case
- Baltimore police run out of pants in 2 popular sizes
- Serbian president offers 'compromise' over Kosovo
- Chief: Firefighters would fail drug test after battling marijuana-fueled blaze
- Justine Henin defeats Marion Bartoli to reach Eastbourne final
- GM: Tiger Woods to market OnStar and more
- Airbus 2007 orders beat Boeing's, receives total 425 firm orders
- Carlsberg CEO to become top executive at Denmark's Moller-Maersk
- Caged protester demands reinstatement of 1997 Thai constitution
- BP sells its stake in Siberian field to Russia's state Gazprom
- 4-year wait for America's Cup is over; Kiwis win coin toss against Alinghi
- Wedding band lost in home returned to woman after more than 40 years
- BP sells its stake in Siberian field to Russia's state Gazprom
- China quality watchdog says meat from diseased animals found on sale in markets
- UCI dope-testers target Tour de France favorites
- Indian trade minister blames U.S. farm subsidies for collapse of talks
- Tough English language requirements could ground Chinese pilots
- Tough English language requirements could ground Chinese pilots
- Thousands arrive for memorial service to honor 9 South Carolina firefighters killed in blaze
- Calderon says Real Madrid considering Wenger, Koeman and Laudrup for coach job
- RBS consortium will make formal bid for ABN Amro by mid-July
- Italian Olympic Committee offers to collaborate with UCI in fight against doping
- Former champion Duval pulls out of British Open at Carnoustie citing personal family reasons
- Blackstone shares to begin trading; $4.13 billion IPO among largest in U.S. history
- Hanson leads BMW International before thunderstorms interrupt play
- Oil prices gaining, markets focus on general strike in Nigeria
- Wimbledon security improved amid reports that royal box could be at risk
- Barcelona defender Puyol undergoes surgery on injured left knee
- Global mergers and acquisitions activity rises to US$2.4 trillion in the first half
- DaimlerChrysler recalls 1,650 Smart compact cars in Europe
- Ljubicic beats Benneteau to reach Ordina Open final
- Justine Henin defeats Marion Bartoli to reach Eastbourne final
- Indian shares move lower, Reliance Industries drags market
- Indian shares move lower, Reliance Industries drags market
- New Hampshire attorney general investigates traffic stop by Romney aides
- Manganese Bronze says it finalized details of Chinese joint venture
- Blair opposes Sarkozy effort to drop reference to free-market goals
- Global mergers and acquisitions activity rises to US$2.5 trillion in the first half
- Serbian president offers 'compromise' over Kosovo
- Defending champion Gasquet loses to Clement as rain forced play indoors
- Juventus bolsters midfield by signing Tiago and Almiron to five-year contracts
- EU hasn't mentioned WWII for so long, and now Poland is shouting about it
- Blackstone shares rise almost 20 percent in first few minutes of trading
- Source: Borsa Italiana board approves collaboration with London Stock Exchange
- Kiwi skipper takes on Kiwi skipper in America's Cup
- BP sells its stake in Siberian field to Russian gas giant Gazprom
- HVB shareholders sue UniCredit over sale of Bank Austria, other assets
- Source: Borsa Italiana board approves collaboration with London Stock Exchange
- Danes fear new outbreak of distemper among seals
- Retailer Limited Brands, operator of Victoria's Secret, to cut 530 corporate jobs
- U.S. Treasury will work with small banks to reduce burden of money-laundering prevention
- Italy's gastronomic community debates use of garlic
- Former England coach Eriksson urged to move quickly over Manchester City job
- Valencia signs striker Javier Arizmendi from Deportivo
- Euro higher against dollar, shrugs off lower German business confidence
- Smashing Pumpkins to open U.S. concert series on Saturday at small club in North Carolina
- Valencia signs striker Javier Arizmendi from Deportivo
- NBC News denies reports of making big money offer for exclusive Paris Hilton interview
- IMF expects U.S. economy to pick up for rest of year and into 2008
- Dowie ordered to pay more than 300,000 pounds in legal costs after losing Palace lawsuit
- Norway's Opera Software reshuffles board after power struggle
- Spice Girls promise an announcement, spurring rumors of a reunion
- Blackstone shares rise almost 20 percent in debut trading
- HVB shareholders sue UniCredit over sale of Bank Austria, other assets
- Thousands attend memorial service to honor 9 South Carolina firefighters killed in blaze
- US dollar down against most other major currencies in late European trading
- Indian Ink wins Coronation Stakes by six lengths at Royal Ascot
- Blackstone Group began trading on electronic platforms before official open on NYSE
- Edwards' nonprofit kept his profile high _ and under the radar of campaign and tax laws
- U.S. calls on South Korea to accept revisions to free trade agreement
- 'Pacman' Jones arrested, released on charges in Las Vegas
- Haiti estuda substituir for
- US nuclear envoy says North Korea showed willingness to shut reactor
- Oil and gas futures rise on Iranian uranium enrichment claim, Nigerian strike extension
- Source: Borsa Italiana board approves merger with London Stock Exchange
- Journalists jailed in Mali for reporting on high school assignment
- QPR fined, assistant manager suspended over players' brawl with China Olympic team
- Sidelines
- Eriksson urged to make quick decision on job offer from City
- Henin primed to complete grand slam collection
- Federer gets easy draw in bid to win fifth Wimbledon
- Yeats doubles up with Ascot win
- England names Collingwood as one-day captain
- Tussle for America's Cup begins
- Greer tops own mark, wins 8th in a row
- Hejduk, Donovan steer U.S. into cup final
- Giambi pledges to be candid about steroids
- Rockies sweep Yanks to deny Clemens' 350th
- Eighth-inning hit catapults Dodgers over Jays
- A sight for everyone's eyes
- Summer is time to get your toes in tiptop shape
- Take a long gander at these shorts
- Guam summer fun programs open
- Fullton introduces flower holiday package
- Evergreen offers summer package
- McDonald's launches delivery service in the Greater Taipei Area
- Jolin, Wu Nian-zhen to speak for Taiwan
- Ming Shan presents cultural programs
- Taipei international food show opens
- Reserve ratio rise puts end to four-day streak
- Central bank raises rates to help NT dollar
- Yen stays weak as market sells
- Dow Jones ends higher as oil falls, yields stabilize
- Software developers see opportunities in games and utilities software, says report
- Tobacco shares double as English ban approaches
- Tech markets in EU will stay hot, study says
- Gartner predicts boom for instant messaging
- Chunghwa may invest NT$5b on WiMax
- In Brief
- Father of murdered woman 'assaulted' in Malaysian court
- Australia's plan to combat child abuse called racist
- Incidents kill seven rebels in Sri Lanka
- Report claims Pakistan building third nuclear reactor for bombs
- Afghanistan fighting kills 25 civilians, police say
- In Brief
- Violence linked to Kenyan sect result in 20 dead, police report
- U.S. to lift ban on contraception aid to foreign groups offering abortion
- Suicide attacker bombs police patrol in Iraq
- Lebanon sees tense calm after victory over al-Qaida
- U.S. Senate Republicans block tax increases for oil companies
- Kaczynski holds out in struggle over EU treaty
- European Constitution reveals nations' clashing interests
- Blair's flair as troubleshooter in the Middle East
- A Mumbai fantasy for city of stars, poverty
- Lebanon wins battle, but maybe not war
- U.S. tax evaders dodge arrest, worry neighbors
- Corruption, slavery seen forming bitter web across Asia
- MOFA defends proposal on U.N. bid referendum
- In Brief
- Police break human smuggling ring
- Woman jumps to death at Longshan MRT station
- Cities join 'lights out' campaign
- Inauguration of Maokong cable car set for July 4
- Australia to offer ETA service free of charge to Taiwanese
- Chen says he did the 'right thing' in pardoning 'rice bomber'
- U.S. urged to form ties with Taiwan
- Hsieh reiterates position on applying for U.N. seat
- Ma expected to announce running mate today
- British Muslims join global protests at knighthood for Rushdie
- New form of tuberculosis strikes up to 30,000 a year, WHO states
- Taiwan reports vicious strain of TB
- U.S. envoy says North Korea ready to close nuclear reactor
- Chen says U.N. proposal aims to ensure status quo
- Economic whiz expected to be the KMT presidential running mate
- Ma choose old pro as running mate
- Taiwan television: Siew chosen as Nationalists' vice presidential candidate
- China should play more proactive role in global trade talks, U.S. official says
- IMF expects U.S. economy to pick up for rest of year and into 2008
- Cycling group criticizes UCI for not supplying details about anti-doping charter
- Udinese outbids Sampdoria to gain full rights to Quagliarella
- Bush meets Vietnamese president amid criticism of Vietnam's human rights record
- Bear Stearns to lend $3.2 billion to bail out one of its troubled hedge funds
- 'Pacman' Jones arrested, released on charges in Las Vegas
- Wyoming governor appoints a Republican state senator to replace late U.S. Sen. Craig Thomas
- Washington state women in trouble with law after registering her dog to vote as protest
- Once formidable Palestinian guerrillas in Lebanon reduced to gatekeepers of their camps
- Republican presidential contender Mitt Romney says closing Guantanamo detainee facility would be a mistake
- Middlesbrough signs Turkey forward Tuncay Sali on a free transfer from Fenerbahce
- England names allrounder Collingwood as Vaughan's successor as one-day captain
- Ataque com granada mata dois e fere 18 no Paquist
- A recipe for a traditional Sicilian dish _ but cooked without garlic
- Hasselhoff demands British tabloid prints apology on topless photo page
- European stocks end lower
- ICC drops World Cup officials from Twenty20 tournament after farcical end to final
- Aide to U.S. presidential candidate Romney aide takes leave amid impersonation accusations, investigations
- Gusev wins 7th stage of Tour de Suisse, Efimkin keeps yellow jersey
- Thousands attend memorial service to honor 9 South Carolina firefighters killed in blaze
- Andy Griffith the 'new' star on independent film circuit in 'Waitress
- Ex-candidate Royal says she's eyeing 2012 French presidential elections
- Dozens of Sri Lankan journalists stop reporting amid attempts to stifle media: rights groups
- Wyoming governor appoints a Republican state senator to replace late U.S. Sen. Craig Thomas
- Women get harder route to Wimbledon final
- Norway's Opera Software reshuffles board after power struggle
- Reports say Arsenal's Henry has signed with Barcelona
- Wedding band lost in home returned to woman after more than 40 years
- Francesco Ricci Bitti re-elected as International Tennis Federation president
- Clement beats Bjorkman to set up meeting with Karlovic in final of Nottingham Open
- Shares in Blackstone surge as company makes long-awaited market debut
- World's biggest particle collider to fire up next May, CERN says
- United Auto Workers accuses auto companies of posturing before contract talks
- Reports say Arsenal's Henry has signed with Barcelona
- Stock investors gird themselves for profit warnings from major consumer brands
- Reports say Arsenal's Henry has signed with Barcelona
- Ljubicic beats Benneteau to reach Ordina Open final; Jankovic vs. Chakvetadze in women's final
- Air Canada parent ACE sells 70 percent stake in maintenance subsidiary ACTS
- Colombia's FARC insists on demilitarized zone for any swap of hostages for prisoners
- Hasselhoff demands British tabloid prints apology on topless photo page
- Reports say Arsenal's Henry has signed with Barcelona
- Bear Stearns to lend $3.2 billion to bail out one of its troubled hedge funds
- 9/11 workers from Michael Moore film fear political attack
- Critics fear new French Ministry of Immigration and National Identity hurts democracy
- Arkansas Democrats pin their White House hopes on another Clinton _ Hillary
- Visa begins process of going public, filing documents with SEC
- Obama to address national meeting of his denomination, the United Church of Christ
- Nigerian labor leader says strike may be resolved within days
- Wizardry takes a dark turn in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix"
- Polish premier renews veto threat, says Warsaw yet to achieve 'minimum' at EU summit
- Arab League chief urges rival Lebanese leaders to resume dialogue
- Thaksin critics say Man City purchase won't derail efforts to crush his political legacy
- Treasury will work with small banks to reduce burden of money-laundering prevention
- ICC drops World Cup officials from Twenty20 tournament after farcical end to final
- Polish premier renews veto threat, says Warsaw yet to achieve 'minimum' at EU summit
- Romney's large family helps his presidential campaign, offers contrast to Republican rivals
- Canadian PM wants support from public, Parliament, if he is to extend Afghanistan mission beyond 2009
- Isaiah Washington: ABC Axed Wrong Guy
- Lawyers' immigration talk hits YouTube, draws scorn
- Blackstone's culture dominated by founders and their divergent personalities
- Black Lab Drives Owner's Car Into River
- Black Lab Drives Owner's Car Into River
- Colombian economy grows 8% on construction boom
- Treasury will work with small banks to reduce burden of money-laundering prevention
- Venezuela's Chavez to help Nicaragua, Bolivia telecoms
- Brazil denies blame in collapse of WTO talks
- Fasth shoots 65 to lead BMW International after second round; Hanson is second
- Blackstone shares trade on electronic platforms before official NYSE opening
- French-Iranian filmmaker waiting permission to leave Tehran
- Sharks ship Toskala, Bell to Leafs for first-round pick
- U.S. stocks fall sharply as inflation, subprime problems, oil prices stir investor concerns
- Toyota's first non-Japanese board member upbeat on U.S. sales, foresees no wage cuts
- NBC: No Money to Hilton for Interview
- EU hasn't mentioned WWII for so long, and now Poland is shouting about it
- Shares in Blackstone surge 13 percent as company makes market debut
- Dollar slips against euro, pound ahead of weekend; yen continues to plummet
- Stocks fall sharply as inflation, subprime problems, rising oil stir investor concerns
- New York jury: movie company defrauded by author
- Jones Apparel to sell Barneys to a Dubai investment for $825 million
- Mennonite farmer sues state over live-bird rule
- World champion pulls out of U.S. decathlon again
- Man's Nose Partially Bitten Off in Fight
- Man to Be Reunited With '56 Thunderbird
- 9/11 workers from Michael Moore film fear political attack
- Lawman's Car Hit by Lightning
- Delphi, UAW reach agreement on wage cuts
- Analysts say 'Manhunt 2' suspension could boost interest, won't harm company bottom line
- WA Woman Registers Her Dog to Vote
- Venezuela's finance minister rules out devaluating currency
- Wrong Ad Number Brings Couple Headaches
- Woods informs Buick Open he won't be playing in tournament
- Advocates for victims of priest abuse target Giuliani friend
- Government says tests indicate bird flu virus in Togo
- ABC News says it will cut 35 jobs and restructure the division
- New federal survey documents U.S. sex behavior, illegal drug use
- Andy Griffith, the Unlikely Movie Star
- Woman from England marries death row pen pal in US
- New York jury: movie company defrauded by author
- Canada's premier says he won't interfere in takeover battle for Bell Canada parent BCE
- Woman Marries Death-Row Pen Pal
- Corn prices fall as rains hit Midwest; gold rises after days of declines
- Arab League chief urges rival Lebanese leaders to resume dialogue
- U.S. Senate condemns Myanmar junta for holding Aung San Suu Kyi, other political prisoners
- Where Will Paris Hilton Interview Land?
- Reports say Arsenal's Henry has signed with Barcelona
- Apple's iTunes was 3rd biggest music retailer by units sold in 1Q
- U.S. stocks fall sharply as subprime problems, inflation, rising oil stir investor concerns
- ABC says no to Paris Hilton interview
- Alleged Laos plot leader is hospitalized
- Guyana rice producers threaten lawsuit against 2 Caribbean importers
- U.S. goes young for Copa America
- Keller still weighing options for next season
- After spat between rivals, EBay returns to Google advertising
- U.S. judge allows creditors to see Enron-Goldman Sachs documents
- North Carolina official will not appeal Quran ruling affecting courtroom oaths
- Colombia announces fund to subsidize exporters hit by surging peso
- Poll shows newly independent New York City mayor has modest impact on electoral politics
- Jones to sell Barneys to a Dubai investment for $825
- Gay eases to a 9.97 in headwind in 100-meter semifinals
- Venezuela's political divide to be felt, not overwhelm Copa America
- House of Representatives rejects funding cuts for U.S. Army school that trains Latin American officers
- Kim In-kyung, Kim Mi-hyun share lead at Wegmans LPGA
- Government says tests indicate bird flu virus in Togo
- Cars of the near future in U.S. will use less fuel, may run on electricity, Senate legislation suggest
- Performers getting HIV tests to raise awareness of virus among U.S. blacks
- New York jury: movie company defrauded by author
- Owen Wilson among environmental celebrity contributors to `The Green Book'
- Vote Protest Puts Woman in Doghouse
- Macy's shares up 9 percent on unconfirmed rumor of a buyout
- Hatton, Castillo, meet in battle of big-punching light welterweights
- Arsenal's Henry on the verge of joining Barcelona
- Republicans propose immigration crackdowns to boost revived bill
- Henry move to Barcelona could prompt transfer spinoff
- Canada's PM wants public, parliamentary support if he is to extend Afghan mission beyond 2009
- Disney to scrap lucrative direct-to-DVD animated sequels
- Macy's shares up 9 percent on unconfirmed rumor of a buyout
- Presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton says Bush administration makes poor feel 'invisible'
- Toms and Williamson tie for 2nd-round lead
- Jones to sell Barneys to a Dubai investment for $825 million
- Black Lab Drives Owner's Car Into River
- Andy Griffith, the Unlikely Movie Star
- Chirac refuses to be questioned in French probe into smear scandal
- Google seeks U.S. government support in fighting Internet censorship abroad
- Spreading the pain: Pizza makers hit with higher cheese costs raise prices for pies
- Study: High blood sugar levels in pregnancy puts baby at risk
- `Transformers' trivia: Film legend Orson Welles' last role was in 1986 animated film
- Los Angeles hospital could lose license after woman dies on emergency room floor
- Arab League chief urges rival Lebanese leaders to resume dialogue
- Blair: New draft treaty will include mention of free-market principles
- Supporters call Iranian student arrests retaliation for protest against hard-line president
- Bird flu heats up in Asia, Vietnam hit with first human cases in 1 1/2 years
- American team on Iwo Jima searches for Marine who filmed iconic flag-raising
- China should play more proactive role in global trade talks, U.S. official says
- Collapse of WTO talks leaves trade round in limbo
- Airbus order books bulge after air show, though Boeing has more popular plane
- South Africa's champion amputee athlete to compete in international able-bodied events
- Dozens of Sri Lankan journalists stop reporting amid attempts to stifle media: rights groups
- Author defrauded movie company, jury says
- US expands Afghan prison to take some Guantanamo detainees as White House promises closure
- Shares in Blackstone rise 13 percent in stock market debut
- Bourdais takes provisional pole in Cleveland
- Japanese prime minister delays election in hopes of reversing plummet in polls
- Cameron Diaz's bag emblazoned with Maoist slogan raises eyebrows in Peru
- Patrick seeking first career win at Iowa 250
- Watson unfazed by rain in Boston
- Sanchez drops Fonseca, Pardo, Osorio from Mexico's Copa America roster
- Bush's choice for No. 3 job at Justice Department asks that his nomination be withdrawn
- Paris Hilton to Be Released on Tuesday
- Paris Hilton to leave jail Tuesday
- `Suge' Knight's California mansion up for sale for $6.2 million
- Americans chosen with first two selections in NHL draft for first time
- Zambrano wins 12th of season, Cubs topple crosstown Sox 5-1
- As Bonds' closes in on Aaron's record, could A-Rod be next?
- Chairman of China's second-biggest oil company resigns abruptly
- Chairman of China's second-biggest oil company resigns abruptly
- Diaz's Bag With Maoist Slogan Raises Ire
- Gay eases to a 9.97 in headwind in 100-meter semifinals
- Despite headwind, Gay bolts to 9.84-second triumph in 100
- US aviation agency asks pilots to avoid Hollywood Bowl during summer concerts
- Predators owner pressures Canadian buyer to finalize deal
- Woman Marries Death-Row Pen Pal
- Man Sues After Plane Hits Lamborghini
- Man to Be Reunited With '56 Thunderbird
- Black Lab Drives Owner's Car Into River
- Siew chosen as Nationalists' vice presidential candidate in Taiwan
- Diaz's Bag With Maoist Slogan Raises Ire
- Americans chosen with first two selections in NHL draft for first time
- No ruling after hearing for jockey who kicked horse
- Yankees recall Igawa to major leagues
- Yankees recall Japanese pitcher Igawa to major leagues
- Black Lab Drives Owner's Car Into River
- Rogers returns to lead Detroit past Atlanta 5-0
- Douglas shoots 30 to lead the Sun over Fever
- Atlantis finaliza miss
- 'Tarzan' Makes Last B'way Swing July 8
- Beijing warns of pigeon threat to flights
- Beijing warns of pigeon threat to flights
- McMurray wins pole at Infineon
- Fire edges Polands MKS Cracovia 1-0 in friendly
- 'Tarzan' Makes Last B'way Swing July 8
- NASCAR-Nextel Cup-Toyota/Save Mart 350 Lineup
- McMurray wins pole at Infineon
- Pakistan's suspended chief justice to address rally amid growing pressure on Musharraf
- Rogers returns to lead Detroit past Atlanta 5-0
- Disney's `Tarzan' announces it will close July 8 on Broadway
- N.J. Dog Crowned World's Ugliest
- N.J. Dog Crowned World's Ugliest
- Chinese Crested-Chihuahua mix earns world's ugliest dog crown in US
- Hmong leader, 77, accused in plot to overthrow Laos' communist government is hospitalized
- Malaysia frees 4 Islamic terror suspects held without trial, rights group says
- Siew chosen as Nationalists' vice presidential candidate in Taiwan
- Sarkozy lauds new EU treaty as safeguard for workers, bane for unbridled competition
- Beijing warns of pigeon threat to flights
- Woman from England marries death row pen pal in US
- Radio leader Clear Channel signs up for audience electronic measurement in top 50 cities
- North Korea says it held 'productive' talks with US nuclear envoy
- Phillies blank Cardinals 6-0
- Nigerian labor leader says strike may be resolved within days
- Mennonite sues US state over farm rule, fearing 'damnation'; state admits error in rule
- Diaz's Bag With Maoist Slogan Raises Ire
- Los Angeles hospital could lose license after woman dies on emergency room floor
- Rogers returns to lead Detroit past Atlanta 5-0
- As Bonds' closes in on Aaron's record, could A-Rod be next?
- Douglas shoots 30 to lead the Sun over Fever
- N.J. Dog Crowned World's Ugliest
- Hundreds protest largest US-Australian war games
- North Korea says it held 'productive' talks with US nuclear envoy
- Pakistan's suspended chief justice to address rally amid growing pressure on Musharraf
- Matsuzaka outpitches Maddux as Red Sox beat Padres
- Woman Marries Death-Row Pen Pal
- Death toll in central China flooding rises by 13 to 49
- Police arrest 3 people in eastern India for melting coins, causing shortages
- At least 45 killed in heavy rains and flooding in South India
- Diaz's Bag With Maoist Slogan Raises Ire
- Pacific Nations Cup: Australia A, Fiji draw 14-14 in final match
- Barcelona-bound Henry says speaks of doubts about Wenger future at Arsenal
- N.J. Dog Crowned World's Ugliest
- Jury: Novel Bought by Company Fraudulent
- Members of feared Saudi religious police go on trial, first of its kind
- Gay marriage bill is new reason to celebrate gay pride in NY
- Henry confirms he will leave Arsenal for Barcelona
- Arsenal and Henry confirm he will leave for Barcelona
- United States downs Japan in three sets
- United States downs Japan in three sets
- Mubarak calls Hamas' takeover of Gaza a coup, warns of Palestinian split
- Major trophies and honors won by Thierry Henry
- Ferre fashion house will take its time seeking successor to late designer
- Indonesian girl tests positive for bird flu
- Indonesian girl tests positive for bird flu
- Mubarak calls Hamas' takeover of Gaza a coup, warns of Palestinian split
- N.J. Dog Crowned World's Ugliest
- Diaz's Bag With Maoist Slogan Raises Ire
- Henry frustrated at no Champions League triumph despite Arsenal's domestic titles
- Malaysia voices regret over EU envoy's criticism of privileges for ethnic Malays
- Borsa Italiana approves euro1.63 billion all-share takeover bid
- Ceremony marks start of America's Cup racing between Swiss and Kiwis off Valencia
- Club, Australia A players get callup to Wallabies
- Reports: ENI, Gazprom sign deal for gas pipeline
- Afghan president says NATO, US-led forces 'careless' in killing scores of civilians
- Reports: ENI, Gazprom sign deal for gas pipeline
- ENI, Gazprom sign deal for gas pipeline from Russia to Bulgaria
- Barcelona confirms euro24 million deal for Arsenal's Thierry Henry
- Chirac's lawyer: in contact with investigators of Paris city hall corruption allegations
- Danish authority confirms new outbreak of distemper among seals
- Plans to liberalize abortion in Mozambique provoke anger from Catholic Church
- Celtic signs midfielder Massimo Donati from AC Milan
- N.J. Dog Crowned World's Ugliest
- NATO says 60 Taliban killed near border; Karzai denounces civilian deaths
- 50 Cent appears in Long Island court in pricey child-support fight
- Investigative journalist in Hungary hospitalized with serious injuries after beating
- Anti-coup protesters march to Thai army headquarters, demand coup leaders resign
- British Prime Minister Tony Blair holds long talks with pope
- US: North Korea could shut down reactor within 3 weeks, return to talks
- Eni, Gazprom sign deal to study gas pipeline from Russia to Bulgaria
- Obama courts young supporters at New York rock-club fundraiser
- Barcelona-bound Thierry Henry speaks of doubts about Wenger future at Arsenal
- Investigative journalist in Hungary hospitalized with serious injuries after beating
- Myanmar pro-democracy leader Suu Kyi's political party asks gov't for permission to visit her
- Henin beats Mauresmo in final of Eastbourne International
- Landmark trial of feared Saudi religious police members postponed
- Bush urges Congress to summon the 'political courage' to back immigration overhaul
- Zambian president meets opposition leader to try to defuse tensions
- Henin beats Mauresmo in final of Eastbourne International
- Alinghi hangs on to start America's Cup defense against Kiwis with a win
- Beijing organizers remain firm on Taiwan route for torch relay
- New Zealand defeats South Africa 26-21 in Tri-Nations
- Investigative journalist in Hungary hospitalized with serious injuries after beating
- Democrats criticize Republican veterans spending
- Henin beats Mauresmo in final of Eastbourne International
- Soldier's Tale wins Golden Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot
- Eni, Gazprom sign deal to study gas pipeline from Russia to Bulgaria
- UEFA clears Israel to play international and club soccer matches in three more cities
- Mubarak calls Hamas' takeover of Gaza a coup, warns of Palestinian split
- New Zealand scores two late tries to defeat South Africa 26-21 in Tri-Nations
- 50 Cent in Child Support Court Battle
- N.J. Dog Crowned World's Ugliest
- Landmark trial of feared Saudi religious police members postponed
- Heavy rains, thunderstorms kill 20 people in southern Pakistan
- In Brief
- Scores of commandos deployed to free abducted Italian priest
- Chief peace negotiator quits after guerrilla leaders protest
- Whale sharks draw tourists to visit Donsol
- Infant milk companies violating breastfeeding code, says WHO
- Philippines recalls Wyeth baby formula
- Remember, early detection is your best chance for a cure
- Filipino groups honored
- Let's pray for the fathers, says Jesus is Lord founder
- Restaurant chain kicks off Filipino culinary festival
- A tribute to Father Romy
- Migrants give priest a glorious send-off
- Pinoy Text Club
- 'Your prayer has been heard'
- Filipino tries his luck in America
- Sidelines
- Jacklin sees nothing good in golfing psychobabble
- Not all bad blood in tense rivalry
- Making up for lost time, Edwards a winner again
- Matsuzaka outduels Maddux in Red Sox victory
- Lions torpedo Bears' hopes for early title
- Ivo Karlovic's tall story could be Wimbledon best-seller
- Henin edges Mauresmo in warm-up
- Move could lead to transfer spinoffs
- Henry's long-rumored move to Barcelona becomes reality
- All Blacks prevail after late blitz against error-prone Springboks
- In Eastern Europe, the price is right
- In Brief
- Frightened Comorians escape from their troubled isle
- NATO says 60 rebels killed near Pakistan border
- Israel to free funds to Abbas, ease some travel restrictions
- Saudi Arabia tries religious policemen
- Iraq to release verdict on 'Chemical Ali' today
- Triet defends rights record
- Chirac refuses to testify over dirty tricks scandal
- Everest's first ascent mystery continues after replica climb
- Little hope for homeless in ruins of Miami shantytown
- Darfur conflict seen worsening environmental damage
- Developing nanotechnologies will bring a bright future for Russia
- Law reigns, terror withers
- Qaddafi reforms should be broached cautiously
- Taiex falls with downturn on Wall Street
- Trade round left in limbo after collapse
of WTO talks
- Investor concerns raised over rising interest rates
- Google seeks aid in fighting Internet censorship abroad
- In Brief
- Driver, assistant indicted over actress' death
- Sufficient signatures collected to launch referendum on KMT assets, DPP chair says
- Poll shows majority backs U.N. bid under 'Taiwan'
- Hong Kong press freedom seen ebbing
- Bid to remove U.S.-Taiwan restrictions lauded
- Abe faces protests over Battle of Okinawa
- Bush vows permanent ban on future illegal immigrants
- EU leaders agree on treaty roadmap
- New ARCs to be issued from July 1
- Siew formally named Ma's running mate
- Taiwan opposition endorses Ma's presidential candidacy
- Uran wins penultimate stage of Tour de Suisse, Efimkin keeps overall lead
- Heavy rains, thunderstorms kill 20 people in southern Pakistan
- Germany leads the men, Russia ahead in the women's competition at European Cup
- India needs 194 to beat Ireland in one-day international in Belfast
- Federer can match Borg with 5th straight title
- Conservative talk shows' influence on US immigration debate greater than ever
- Ivo Karlovic defeats Arnaud Clement for Nottingham Open title
- Sarkozy pledges to boost French public research budget
- UEFA clears Israel to play international and club soccer matches in three more cities
- New Zealand scores two late tries to defeat South Africa 26-21 in Tri-Nations
- Colin Edwards wins pole after fastest qualifying for British GP
- Race, religion, speech cases await rulings in final days of US Supreme Court term
- Alinghi hangs on to start America's Cup defense against Kiwis with a win
- McCain, Edwards have most at stake in latest look at 2008 presidential campaign fundraising totals
- Cameron Diaz's bag emblazoned with Maoist slogan raises eyebrows in Peru
- Officers deliver baby girl outside Queens' Midtown Tunnel
- Ivo Karlovic defeats Arnaud Clement for Nottingham Open title
- Sarkozy lauds new EU treaty as safeguard for workers, bane for unbridled competition
- Drew Weaver wins British Amateur title; dedicates win to Virginia Tech massacre victims
- Several cases of H5N1 bird flu found in southern Germany in first cases this year
- South America's scary air: Brazilian collision, Argentine radar troubles raise questions
- Chakvetadze beats Jankovic for Ordina Open title
- US officials say jump in immigration arrests not tied to massive 2006 protests
- WIMBLEDON '07: Women's capsules
- WIMBLEDON '07: Men's capsules
- Critics of 'The Secret' Bemoan Claims
- 'The Secret' Draws on Long Tradition
- REVIEW: Stratford Offers Musical Feast
- Curfew declared in Colombia's most violent city after wave of bombings
- EU leaders overcome deep divisions, agree on new treaty
- Alinghi's new yacht beats New Zealand in America's Cup opener
- Romney: Repeated campaign attacks on Mormon religion troubling
- New Zealand scores two late tries to defeat South Africa 26-21 in Tri-Nations
- Diaz's Bag With Maoist Slogan Raises Ire
- Johnson, Gordon back on track
- A 'Dream' realized: Blackhawks grab Nigerian forward at NHL draft
- Mubarak calls Hamas' takeover of Gaza a coup, warns of Palestinian split
- 2-stroke lead for Lima, Fasth after windy third round at BMW International
- 4-year-old boy becomes Egypt's 37th case with deadly bird flu strain
- Hank Medress, doo wop singer on `The Lion Sleeps Tonight,' dies
- Richards 400 victory streak ends
- NFL Europa World Bowl Result
- Hamburg win highest-scoring World Bowl
- Ljubicic beats Wessels to win Ordina Open; Chakvetadze upsets Jankovic in women's final
- Hamburg win highest-scoring World Bowl
- Johnson, Gordon back on track
- Hamburg wins highest-scoring World Bowl
- Obama: Some conservative religious leaders have 'hijacked' faith
- Chavez slams US plans to boost Voice of America broadcasts to Venezuela, Latin America
- Netherlands beats Serbia 4-1 to win under-21 European Championship
- NZ scores two late tries to defeat South Africa 26-21 in Tri-Nations
- Ljubicic beats Wessels to win Ordina Open; Chakvetadze upsets Jankovic in women's final
- Cardinals end Philadelphia's six-win streak
- Ljubicic beats Wessels to win Ordina Open; Chakvetadze upsets Jankovic in women's final
- India survives early scare to beat Ireland by 9 wickets in one-day international in Belfast
- Richards 400 victory streak ends
- Netherlands beats Serbia 4-1 to win under-21 European Championship
- Ochoa leads by a stroke at Wegmans LPGA
- Hamburg wins highest-scoring World Bowl
- Copa del Rey Result
- Sevilla beats Getafe 1-0 in Spain's Copa del Rey final
- Cubs squeeze past White Sox in Chicago nail-biter
- Bourdais out front for Cleveland start
- 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight' Singer Dies
- Purtzer hopes to stay in front this time
- Former Austrian president whose term was marred by wartime service buried
- Gold Cup title at stake in soccer's backyard brawl
- Cardinals end Philadelphia's six-win streak
- Sevilla beats Getafe 1-0 in Spain's Copa del Rey final
- Alinghi's new yacht beats New Zealand in America's Cup opener
- U.S. beats Brazil 2-0 in women's friendly
- Taurasi suspended two games for inappropriate conduct toward officials
- Verlander edges Tigers over Atlanta; Cox ejection equals record
- Heavy rains, thunderstorms kill 20 people in southern Pakistan
- IndyCar-Iowa Corn Indy 250 Lineup
- Pakistan's suspended chief justice rallies amid growing pressure on Musharraf
- Mushrooms make eco-friendly insulation, young developers say
- As thousands of wounded U.S. troops come home, questions arise about care, costs
- When enough people take a stake in the future, it's like a crystal ball
- As thousands of wounded U.S. troops come home, questions arise about care, costs
- Ten years under China, Hong Kong remarkably unchanged but still wary
- Snapshots of U.S. wounded
- Fear of China triggered exodus ahead of British withdrawal
- 'Most severely wounded' soldier endures: blind, quadriplegic, struggling to breathe
- U.S. beats Brazil 2-0 in women's friendly
- Lohans Battle Out Divorce in Court
- Parents of starlet Lindsay Lohan battle out divorce in suburban New York court
- Hammon scores 20 in San Antonio win
- U.S. Horse of 2006 Invasor retires due to injury
- Japan's Abe says July elections referendum on government's performance
- Auto industry must take lead to cut CO2 emissions: Ghosn
- Hammon scores 20 in San Antonio win
- Dorman's pair give New England easy win over Toronto
- Verlander edges Tigers over Atlanta; Cox ejection equals record
- Hatton wins by 4th round knockout
- Anglican Church of Canada defers vote on blessing same-sex unions
- Seminal Aboriginal musician dies on his island home
- Japan's Abe says July elections referendum on government's performance
- Winner of a 50-year-old Plymouth dug up from US vault died in 1979; family may claim car
- U.S. Horse of 2006 Invasor retires due to injury
- DNA tests to determine how shark mysteriously got pregnant
- Hammon scores 20 in San Antonio win
- AP Interview: Asia will be biggest driver of growth for Coca-Cola, CEO says
- Philippine leader urges China, India to be regional leaders
- Dorman's pair give New England easy win over Toronto
- Pacific Nations Cup: Samoa easy winners over Tonga 50-3
- Verlander edges Tigers over Atlanta; Cox ejection equals record
- ASEAN's 4 newest members want bigger say in drafting ASEAN charter, says official
- Chad Smith elected to third term as chief of Cherokee Nation amid citizenship controversy
- N.J. Dog Crowned World's Ugliest
- Opposition leader says Iraq is Australian national security error
- Larry King Lands First Hilton Interview
- Asian prosperity threatened by growing economic inequality: ADB
- Long Island Hosts Blind Baseball Tourney
- Taiwan lifts ban on Canadian beef imports
- Pacific Nations Cup: Junior All Blacks down Japan 51-3
- SKorean leader to visit Guatemala for IOC vote on 2014 winter Olympics
- Melbourne Storm celebrate 10th anniversary in style
- Philippine mayor leads thousands in popular water-drenching ritual
- United States downs Japan in three sets
- AP Interview: India's ICICI Bank aims 60 million more customers with novel rural project
- Asia urged to boost financial management to face global economic shock
- 50 Cent in Child Support Court Battle
- Australian city gathers DNA evidence against delinquent dogs
- EU envoy denies rift with Malaysia after criticism of affirmative action policies
- South Korean Lee wins rain-shortened Mizuno Open
- 2 paramilitary rangers, 2 Buddhists shot dead and burned in Thailand's restive south
- Asian economies warned against complacency
- New Zealand seeking to even the score in America's Cup after opening defeat by Alinghi
- Vietnam expects foreign investment to double in 2007, says minister
- Rain threatens Sri Lanka, Bangladesh cricket test
- Prince William, Girlfriend Reunited?
- 14 police injured, 40 arrested in clash between extremists in northern Germany
- UN nuclear monitors leave for North Korea to discuss reactor shutdown
- Treasury chief Gordon Brown to succeed Blair as governing Labour Party head
- US diplomat rejects lowering bar for Iran to enter nuclear talks
- China revises draft of law banning false information on accidents, disasters
- Thierry Henry says Arsenal can survive without him
- Thailand will probe source of funds for Thaksin Manchester City deal
- 2 paramilitary rangers, 2 Buddhists shot dead and burned in Thailand's restive south
- Heavy rains, thunderstorms kill 228 people in southern Pakistan, officials say
- Volatile and impoverished East Timor to vote for new parliament
- British troops attacked, open fire in civilian area killing man, say police, witness
- Zimbabwe dismisses reports of economic collapse and Mugabe ouster
- Thierry Henry expected to arrive in Barcelona ahead of medical
- Nepal says election of special assembly to be held Nov. 22
- Police say Foxy Brown robbed in New York City, but rapper denies it
- Treasury chief Gordon Brown to succeed Blair as governing Labour Party head
- Heavy rains, thunderstorms kill 228 people in southern Pakistan
- Rain threatens Sri Lanka, Bangladesh cricket test
- Rain threatens Sri Lanka, Bangladesh cricket test
- Malaysia to summon EU envoy over criticism of affirmative action policies
- Casey Stoner wins British GP for his fifth victory this season
- Treasury chief Gordon Brown to succeed Blair as governing Labour Party head
- Educational films on the Netherlands arrive in mail in Holland, Michigan, after 34 years
- Wimbledon Seedings List
- Police: Foxy Brown Robbed of Bag, Cash
- Winner of Buried Belvedere Died in 1979
- Bird flu cases in southern Germany show highly pathogenic H5N1 variant
- Asafa Powell struggles to win 100-meters in Jamaica
- Denmark's Team CSC wins ProTour time trial in Eindhoven
- Kiwis come from behind to beat Alinghi and even America's Cup
- Iraqi journalist shot to death on her way home from work in northern Iraq
- Prince William, Girlfriend Reunited?
- Former Wolves and Northern Ireland striker Derek Dougan dies
- Treasury chief Gordon Brown succeeds Blair as head of governing Labour Party
- Deng Xiaoping's daughter says her father not the only one to order Tiananmen crackdown
- Kiwis come from behind to beat Alinghi and even America's Cup
- Rice warns Sudan against putting new conditions on peacemaking efforts for Darfur
- Oman beats Indonesia 1-0 ahead of Asia Cup
- Two Star Ballerinas Exit NY Dance Stage
- France edges out Germany to retain European Cup title; Russia wins 11th straight women's title
- Serena Williams likes her chances at Wimbledon
- Singapore beats North Korea 2-1 in Singapore Invitational opener
- Two star ballerinas exit New York dance stage, leaving a trail of tears and confetti
- Casey Stoner wins British GP for his fifth victory this season
- Sidelines
- Stoner tops Edwards to take British GP
- Sevilla concludes great season with King's Cup win over Getafe
- Hatton drops Castillo to remain unbeaten
- No coach, no problem for India cricket
- America's Cup tied after Kiwi pullback
- Sprint queen Jones claims she is broke
- Harsh lessons learned by Wimbledon's lost girls
- Croat Ljubicic gets big boost ahead of Wimbledon
- U.S. pundits say it's make or break for Andy Roddick
- Cobras defy the odds to seize postseason slot
- Sure thing turns into a nightmare for Yankees
- In Brief
- New transgenic tomato said to give lemon scent
- Singing Ambassadors create a buzz in Sweden
- Hanjin introduces KTD trade
- Samskip acquires Delphis Team
- Maersk boosts Greece service
- Two CKYH Alliance carriers to restructure PNW service
- APL announces plan to reduce emissions
- Bull-Dog bites back at bid by U.S. fund
- Millions in U.S. opt to do without bank accounts
- Canadian entrepreneur turned winemaking hobby into a full-fledged business
- Coca-Cola says Asia biggest growth driver
- Asia urged to take lead on tackling global issues
- Aeroflot said to pull out of Alitalia bidding
- New Zealand exporters count cost of high dollar
- In Brief
- Six wounded in bomb blast in Bangladesh
- Three guerrillas killed sneaking into Indian Kashmir, army says
- East Timor to vote for new parliament
- Two paramilitary, two Buddhists shot and set on fire in Thailand
- Norway meeting to mull aid strategy for Sri Lanka
- Malaysia envoy rebuked over race policy remark
- In Brief
- Forces attacks Islamists in Lebanese city; 11 die
- Ex-U.N. chief, Nazi buried in Austrian state funeral
- Brooding heavyweight Brown comes out from the shadows
- Ivorian toxic waste victims reject payoff offer
- Israel Cabinet to release funds to boost Abbas
- Mumbai's illusory wealth
- Ma-Siew ticket offers old wine
- Fear of China triggered exodus from Hong Kong
- Artists in China capitalizing on new popularity
- As guns of violence fall silent, Gazans fear isolation
- Iraq War survivor battling paralysis and brain damage
- Travel agencies boost Japan tour
- Mexican Festival at Regent Taipei
- Top culture official urges continuity
in letting arts grow roots in Taiwan
- Alishan tour offers new experience
- Easy trip with new Macau Guide Book
- Authentic Shanghai cuisine at Hyatt
- Taipei cracking down on illegal waste disposal
- Rain-triggered landslide disrupts Alishan railway
- Teenager dies after running 3,000 meters in hot weather
- In Brief
- MOFA deputy minister promotes 'people-to-people' diplomacy
- Police sent to protect judges handling Chen Chu case
- DPP says opinion polls favoring Ma misleading
- Brown confirmed as leader of Britain's Labor Party
- Iraqi court sends "Chemical Ali" to the gallows
- Afghan leader says NATO, U.S.-led forces 'careless'
- KMT revises nomination charter
- Taipei tour bus tumbles into ravine, killing nine
- Marketing and innovation turn Maxxis a paradigm of tradition
- BenQ projector moves to third place in global market
- Chinese city turns off the air-con
- Murder suspect kills self during gun battle with police
- Ma defends Siew as running mate, vows to boost economy
- TAIEX hit record high in seven years
- Former head of China Steel Corp reappointed to CSC helm
- REVIEW: NY Bids Adieu to Star Ballerinas
- Germany's Left offers to join Social Democrats to oust Merkel; offer rejected as 'laughable'
- Opposition press criticizes upcoming Egypt summit supporting Palestinian leader
- France edges out Germany to retain European Cup title; Russia wins 11th straight women's title
- 2nd Place a New World for Brian Williams
- Britain's Andy Murray withdraws from Wimbledon with wrist injury
- Arab, Israeli leaders heading to Egypt to boost Palestinian president against Hamas
- Treasury chief Gordon Brown succeeds Blair as head of governing Labour Party
- Britain's Andy Murray withdraws from Wimbledon with wrist injury
- Fasth holds off challenge from Langer to win BMW International
- Karpets wins Tour de Suisse, Cancellara takes final time trial
- Peruvian potato gene bank guards one of world's most important food sources
- New Yorkers crowd White House field
- Rainstorms kill 228 people in southern Pakistan
- Wimbledon Seedings List
- Kiwis breathe life into America's Cup with surprise win over Alinghi
- Senators debate Cheney flap over securing information
- Two Star Ballerinas Exit NY Dance Stage
- Two star ballerinas exit New York dance stage, leaving a trail of tears and confetti
- REVIEW: NY Bids Adieu to Star Ballerinas
- After she gets out of jail, will party girl Paris Hilton turn philanthropist or stay tabloid staple?
- Fasth holds off challenge from Langer to win BMW International
- Carell lords it over box office with $32 million `Almighty' debut
- Police say Foxy Brown robbed in New York City, but rapper denies it
- 'Evan' Shows Might With $32.1 Million
- Buenos Aires votes for mayor, could swing right despite leftist Kirchner's efforts
- Federer doesn't want to emulate Borg in one way; Roddick excited
- South Africa scores 173 for 4 wickets against Ireland in reduced one-day international
- BP looking to emerge from rough few years
- Arab, Israeli leaders heading to Egypt to boost Palestinian president against Hamas
- AP count: More Afghan civilians killed by NATO, US-led forces than by insurgents in 2007
- Come-from-behind Kiwi win raises hope of real contest at America's Cup
- Delphi to offer buyouts, early retirements to hourly UAW workers
- Iran cuts amount of U.S. dollars in foreign exchange reserves
- BIS says global growth will likely continue, but inflation also could rise
- French government plans to reduce stake in France Telecom
- French government plans to reduce stake in France Telecom
- Gay bolts to 19.62 triumph in 200
- REVIEW: NY Bids Adieu to Star Ballerinas
- NY Bids Adieu to Pair of Star Ballerinas
- Pro baseball league kicks off in Israel with broadcast culture shock
- Rice warns Sudan against putting new conditions on peacemaking efforts for Darfur
- Police: Foxy Brown Robbed of Bag, Cash
- Arab, Israeli leaders heading to Egypt to boost Palestinian president against Hamas
- Franchitti wins the Iowa Corn Indy 250
- Blatter: Regional rotation no longer crucial for World Cup
- Police say Foxy Brown robbed in New York City, but rapper denies it
- Julian and Sean Lennon are speaking to each other again, report says
- Franchitti wins the Iowa Corn Indy 250
- Rice warns Sudan against putting new conditions on peacemaking efforts for Darfur
- South Africa beats Ireland by 42 runs
- Pro baseball league kicks off in Israel with broadcast culture shock
- Springboks sending second-string squad Down Under
- Reliever Rod Beck dead at 38
- Actor David Hyde Pierce helps start campaign against Alzheimer's disease
- United States beats Mexico 2-1 in Gold Cup final
- New Yorkers crowd White House field
- Henry arrives in Barcelona for medical
- United States beats Mexico 2-1 in Gold Cup final
- Bombing kills 2 in Colombia's most violent city as wave of attacks continue
- Pro baseball league kicks off in Israel with broadcast culture shock
- Gay bolts to 19.62 triumph in 200
- Carell lords it over box office with $32 million `Almighty' debut
- Haas takes advantage of Purtzer collapse
- Religious groups lead New York gay pride parade
- Tracy pushes way to third Grand Prix of Cleveland win
- Reliever Rod Beck dead at 38
- Franchitti wins the Iowa Corn Indy 250
- Pro baseball league kicks off in Israel with broadcast culture shock
- Obama tells crowd he wants Guantanamo Bay detainee facility closed
- Water washes over a passionate `Romeo and Juliet' in New York's Central Park
- Billionaire Buffett auctions off another lunch to benefit charity
- Brand it like Beckham: Ad campaigns starting
- Reliever Rod Beck dead at 38
- Nothing but fun at Turn 1
- Lorena Ochoa wins Wegmans LPGA in a playoff
- Rusty Wallace thrilled to see his track host IndyCar race
- Australian city gathers DNA evidence against delinquent dogs
- McGowan just misses no-hitter in Toronto sweep
- Sao Paulo beats Santos 2-0 in Brazilian league
- United States beats Mexico 2-1 in Gold Cup final
- CONCACAF Gold Cup All-Tournament Team
- Victorino's pinch-hit spearheads Phillies victory
- Houston beats Washington 1-0
- International community to try for unified response to Darfur crisis at Paris conference
- Treasury chief Gordon Brown succeeds Blair as head of governing Labour Party
- Yahoo to merge ad sales departments; chief sales officer leaves for job with Martha Stewart
- Consumers, industry eagerly await iPhone as Friday launch approaches
- Critics of 'The Secret' bemoan lack of action in its pages
- 'The Secret' draws on long line of 'New Thought' works
- An interview with 'Secret' creator Rhonda Byrne
- Religious groups lead New York gay pride parade
- AP count: More Afghan civilians killed by NATO, US-led forces than by insurgents in 2007
- San Francisco tries to bring back that lovin' feeling for anniversary of Summer of Love
- Summit of Israeli, Arab leaders in Egypt seeks to boost Palestinian president against Hamas
- Senators debate US vice president's secrecy issue
- Australian Moffatt pips Canadian Sweetland to win Edmonton triathlon
- Chuvas matam pelo menos 230 pessoas em KarachiKARACHI, PAQUIST
- Pianist and soprano take top prizes at 'American Idol'-like classical music contest
- Anglican Church of Canada defeats a resolution to support blessings of same-sex unions
- Support for Japan PM falls to lowest ahead of July 29 upper house vote
- Oil prices slip; hover at mid-US$68 a barrel after Nigeria strike ends
- Cameron Diaz apologizes for wearing bag with Maoist slogan in Peru
- It's Christmas in June when Bushes attend gala at Ford's Theatre
- Senate heads toward more key votes on immigration bill
- Jamaica's prime minister holds off on elections amid rising violence
- CSI Chases Delinquent Dog DNA
- Post-Jail Paris: Quiet Philanthropist?
- Cameron Diaz Apologizes for Maoist Bag
- Copa America: Venezuela shifts semifinal away from protest-prone Caracas
- Argentina soccer magnate wins mayor's race in capital against president's favorite
- Yahoo to merge ad sales departments; chief sales officer leaves for job with Martha Stewart
- South Korea confirms alternative fuel gas hydrate in its eastern waters
- South Korea confirms alternative fuel gas hydrate in its eastern waters
- Docherty, Moffatt win Edmonton triathlon
- Race Gives New Meaning to Beer Run
- Montoya gets first NASCAR win
- Cameron Diaz Apologizes for Maoist Bag
- McGowan just misses no-hitter in Toronto sweep
- Chinese lawmakers propose national security screening for foreign acquisitions
- Chinese lawmakers propose national security screening for foreign acquisitions
- Cowboys fined for too many men on field in win over Canberra
- Cowboys fined for too many men on field in win over Canberra
- Campbell runs year's fastest 200
- Cameron Diaz apologizes for wearing bag with Maoist slogan in Peru
- Jackson's 35 helps Seattle drub Sparks
- Zoellick in line for approval by World Bank's board to be institution's next president
- Cameron Diaz Apologizes for Maoist Bag
- Japan, US to hold technical meetings over US beef imports this week
- BP looking to emerge from rough few years in Alaska
- Sri Lanka wins toss, opts to field in first cricket test against Bangladesh
- Griffey's 2 milestone homers not enough for Cincinnati
- Sri Lanka wins toss, opts to field in first cricket test against Bangladesh
- Tighter security across Nepal needed ahead of November elections, official says
- Jackson's 35 helps Seattle drub Sparks
- Burned once, Clinton adopts cautious approach on health care reform
- Police probe sudden death of Singapore teen after triathlon
- Police probe sudden death of Singapore teen after triathlon
- Philippine shares drop 1.3 percent after recent record-setting rally
- Chinese defense shares rise on news government might allow foreign investment
- Chinese defense shares rise on news government might allow foreign investment
- Rice insists democracy will come to Middle East despite setbacks
- Malaysia's Parliament called to debate EU envoy's criticism of affirmative action policies
- New Zealand: Fiji coup leader installing military officers throughout government
- Singapore's Keppel gets rig contracts worth US$534 million
- Taiwan shares surge to 7-year high on gains in plastics, technology
- Asian countries need joint innovation to face challenges: Singapore
- Asian countries need joint innovation to face challenges: Singapore
- Asia should use foreign exchange reserves for infrastructure projects, bank official says
- Malaysia says chances of Proton, VW alliance 'reasonably good'
- ARU says South Africa broke promise over strength of test team
- ARU says South Africa broke promise over strength of test team
- Malaysia says ringgit's strength not hurting the economy
- Dollar rises vs yen in Asian trading
- Dollar rises vs yen in Asian trading
- Support for Japan PM falls to lowest ahead of July 29 upper house vote
- Richard Branson in talks to buy stake in Malaysia's AirAsia X parent company
- Richard Branson in talks to buy stake in Malaysia's AirAsia X parent company
- 1st test: Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh scores
- easyJet exercises options with Airbus for 35 more A319 planes for delivery in 2011-2012
- Taiwanese Falun Gong member denied entry to Hong Kong
- Fernando, Muralitharan rattle Bangladesh
- Fernando, Muralitharan rattle Bangladesh
- Rice and other world players seek unified response to Darfur crisis at Paris conference
- Indonesia to restrict foreign investment in 4 sectors under new law, says official
- Euro dips against U.S. dollar, pound close to US$2
- Government refers oil and reconciliation bills to parliament
- China to tattoo pandas before releasing them into the wild
- Japanese court sentences 4 ex-Mitutoyo officials for illegal exports
- China to tattoo pandas before releasing them into the wild
- Centrica says it expects first-half earnings to beat current forecasts
- Japanese stocks fall for second straight session, led by real estate, trading companies
- Japanese stocks fall for second straight session, led by real estate, trading companies
- 1st test: Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh scores
- Fund manager GLG agrees to be bought for US$20 billion
- Fund manager GLG agrees to be bought for US$3.4 billion
- Chinese shares drop on rate hike fears, spillover from Wall Street sell-off
- Chinese shares drop on rate hike fears, spillover from Wall Street sell-off
- Rice, Sarkozy discuss global warming, Iran, Afghanistan at Paris talks
- Austria's OMV acquires additional 8.6 percent stake in Hungary's MOL
- Japanese stocks fall for second straight session, led by real estate, trading companies
- Japanese stocks fall for second straight session, led by real estate, trading companies
- Hong Kong's last British governor says the city is less democratic under Chinese rule
- France Telecom shares decline as government moves to cut its stake
- 1 killed from rioting to protest power cuts after deadly Pakistan storm
- Cameron Diaz Apologizes for Maoist Bag
- Cameron Diaz Apologizes for Maoist Bag
- Disney tackles China with traditional local tale
- British troops withdraw from base in Northern Ireland's 'bandit country'
- Taiwan export orders rise 11.9 percent in May
- Hyundai Motor workers scale back anti-free trade strike plan
- Monsoon floods kill 129 in India in nearly four weeks, say officials
- NATO chief, top Russian lawmaker clash over U.S. missile defense plan
- Chinese defense shares rise on news government might allow foreign investment
- Chinese defense shares rise on news government might allow foreign investment
- Sarkozy calls for quick action on peacekeepers for Darfur
- 1st test: Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh scores
- Honda posts 11 percent increase in global production, 3 other Japanese automakers also up
- London Stock Exchange CEO confident of shareholder approval for Borsa Italiana bid
- Malaysia summons top European envoy to explain criticism of affirmative action policies
- Philippine shares drop 1.3 percent after recent record-setting rally
- Remy Cointreau says it swung to a full-year loss on one-time charge
- Hong Kong stocks fall 0.8 percent amid profit-taking, declines across region
- Alba Berlin fires Roedl, hires Pavicevic as coach
- Myanmar government claims 27 civilians killed in two insurgent ambushes
- Myanmar government claims 27 civilians killed in two insurgent ambushes
- Police question doctor parents of alleged teen surgeon in southern India
- Vietnam, Thailand companies mull joint investment in petrochemical complex
- Muralitharan takes five wickets as Bangladesh skittled for 89
- Muralitharan takes five wickets as Bangladesh skittled for 89
- Oil prices drop after Nigeria strike ends
- Australian rugby league result
- Victoria Beckham accepts libel damages against celebrity magazine
- American movie about massacre to be released in China July 7
- Asian shares decline amid profit-taking and drop on Wall Street
- Asian shares decline amid profit-taking and drop on Wall Street
- WTO developing nations split on industrial trade
- Cheaper imports add to plight of U.S. honeybee farmers already hampered by colony collapse disorder
- Rich nations accused of 'green imperialism' on climate change
- Nadal gets his turn to try and win on grass at Wimbledon
- London's FTSE-100 index down 15.6 points at 6,551.8 at midday
- British troops withdraw from base in Northern Ireland's 'bandit country'
- Kurdish rebel violence threatens to overshadow Turkey's elections
- Roche says it entered licensing agreement on arthritis treatment
- Thierry Henry undergoes medical for FC Barcelona before official presentation
- Hong Kong says tourist visits up 12.6 percent in May
- France presses for financing of peacekeepers for Darfur
- London Stock Exchange CEO confident of shareholder approval for Borsa Italiana bid
- EU proposes euro4 million (US$5.4 million) in aid for workers made redundant by French carmakers
- Asian businesses need strong political leadership to thrive: Singapore minister
- Britain's Teesland says majority shareholder to be bought
- Florida Everglades beats back development pressure, but Dresden risks succumbing: UN panel
- Bank of America says it lost US$450 million in Parmalat failure
- 'Evan Almighty' Debuts With $32 Million
- Singer Christina Aguilera says reading scripts in search of right part for acting debut
- Philippine Airlines plans to build US$50 million catering, maintenance hub
- More sporting events available to Finns on TV
- Extradition hearing for fugitive U.S. executive in Namibia postponed for third time
- Thierry Henry's transfer to Barcelona raises questions about Arsenal's future
- Lamine Diack unopposed for re-election as IAAF president
- Decision to restrict access to Alzheimer's drugs challenged in British court
- 1st test: Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh scores
- 1st test: Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh scores
- Oil prices fall nearly US$1 a barrel after Nigeria strike ends
- India to rush pace bowlers to reinforce illness-struck cricket team
- India to rush pace bowlers to reinforce illness-struck cricket team
- France presses for financing of peacekeepers for Darfur
- Indian shares end flat, ONGC gains offset by technology losses
- Indian shares end flat, ONGC gains offset by technology losses
- Indian shares end flat, ONGC gains offset by technology losses
- Nadal gets turn to win on grass
- Fund manager GLG agrees to sell itself in reverse takeover for US$3.4 billion
- Sri Lanka takes strong lead in the first cricket test against Bangladesh
- Sri Lanka takes strong lead in the first cricket test against Bangladesh
- America's Cup teams search for tiny improvements on day in port
- Italian park rangers document for the first time existence of rare albino mountain goat
- Gheorghe Hagi signs 3-year contract to coach his former club Steaua Bucharest
- British troops withdraw from base in Northern Ireland's 'bandit country'
- France presses for financing of peacekeepers for Darfur
- Dry Cleaner Wins in Missing-Pants Case
- Portsmouth interested in signing Manchester United's Alan Smith; Onuoha signs contract
- Norddeutsche Affinerie to buy Belgium's Cumerio for euro777 million
- Reports say News Corp., Dow Jones closer to accord on protection for The Wall Street Journal
- Sarkozy, Yemeni leader discuss purchases of Airbus A350s
- Rage Against the Machine, Smashing Pumpkins to headline Voodoo music fest in New Orleans
- U.S. Supreme Court turns down case on generic pharmaceuticals
- Thierry Henry undergoes medical for FC Barcelona before official presentation
- Muslim gains made under Blair are overshadowed by Iraq
- Lamine Diack unopposed for re-election as IAAF president
- Dry Cleaner Wins in Missing-Pants Case
- Greek prosecutor charges 65 people over state pension fund investment scandal
- Dry Cleaner Wins in Missing-Pants Case
- Auto union president Gettelfinger credits GM, not Delphi, for tentative deal
- Dry Cleaner Wins in Missing-Pants Case
- Bulgaria opens bidding for 70 percent of state-run sea shipping company
- Survey shows new rise in German consumer confidence
- Defender Joan Capdevilla agrees 3-year contract with Villarreal
- Oil, gasoline prices fall after Nigeria strike ends
- Main Kazakh opposition parties unite ahead of early parliament election
- Justices take no action on Enron liability case, for now
- American photographer Robert Frank awarded prize at Spanish festival
- Dry Cleaner Wins Missing Pants Case
- Tenor Cuenod turns 105, credits small voice for long career
- Federer wins Wimbledon opener in straight sets
- Paleontologist: Giant penguins once roamed prehistoric Peru
- Versailles' Hall of Mirrors reopens to the public after major renovation
- University of Michigan's new heart center gets $50 million gift
- Federer Defeats Gabashvili at Wimbledon
- Men ready to dress up again at summer 2008 shows in Milan
- Reports say News Corp., Dow Jones closer to accord on protection for The Wall Street Journal
- Dry Cleaner Wins Missing Pants Case
- Papa restaura conselho para di
- Australia pans South Africa for selecting weaker squad
- Henry's transfer to Barca raises questions about Arsenal's future
- U.S. rallies to defeat Mexico in Gold Cup
- Gay nears history with 200m run
- Cobras celebrate their way
- Federer prevails after rain derails Wimbledon opening
- Langer just misses being Europe's oldest winner
- Montoya adds Nextel win to dazzling racing resume
- Sidelines
- Kuo shines in Dodgers' loss
- Luchi movie town a reminder of the past
- Freshfields marks 1st anniversary
- Food show sows seeds of bigger trade
- Spanish cuisine at Landis Taipei
- ACIO drops ETA service charge
- PG Union named Peugeot agent
- Disney tackles China market with traditional local tale
- Japan's world-record eater suffers professional injury
- In Brief
- UK report claims William is seeing Middleton again
- China plans to tattoo some 200 pandas
- Yahoo to merge advertising sales departments
- Taiwan dollar rises on rate increase
- Hyundai Motor employees scale back scheduled strike
- Local bourse closes at new seven-year high
- Resilient Asia must guard against complacency, says Singapore leader
- Proton, VW alliance seen likely to occur
- U.S. firm forced to withdraw Yukos audits
- Beijing tightens rules on foreign acquisitions
- Export orders climb 11.9% on demand from China, Europe
- In Brief
- Malaysia schedules return of nearly 400 smuggled rare tortoises to India
- Storms result in chaos in Pakistani city, 220 die
- Unite to save environment, forum says
- Authorities find mass grave of soldiers killed in Vietnam War
- Philippine abductors of priest offer to negotiate, officials say
- Lim calls for debate on envoy's race comment
- Sarkozy presses for financing of peacekeeper force in Darfur
- Taylor boycotts resumption of war crimes trial
- Soccer team boss wins Buenos Aires election
- In Brief
- Extremist's video shows journalist in 'explosive belt'
- Financing dolphin slaughter
- Hillary's Sopranos ad too close to home
- U.N. referendum aims to defend Taiwan's status
- Group praises Russia as model country in labeling GM-free food
- Burial tradition hinders India's modernization plans
- Chinese woman breaks silence on sex slavery horror
- Nicaragua request for relief adds to pressure on Taiwan
- In Brief
- Hu promises to prevent gangster intervention
- Chen calls on public to give more blood
- Officials suspect brakes, wheels caused bus crash
- FSC joins efforts to crack down on vote-buying
- CDC tracks tuberculosis patients with super-drug-resistant strain
- Taiwan politicians tapping desire for global respect and recognition
- KMT changes charter in step away from China
- Cabinet reinstates Lin as chairman of China Steel
- Ma sets economy as main theme of 2008 campaign
- Wang reports Double Ten plans on track
- Hong Kong blocks entry of Taiwanese Falun Gong activist
- Pyongyang set to fulfill nuclear pledges
- Hamas militants say Israeli soldier in good health
a year after capture
- Spain defense minister arrives after Lebanon bomb kills 6 U.N. peacekeepers
- Seven workers injured in chemical factory blast
- Councilor killer turns gun on himself
- Another key suspect in the councilman murder case nabbed
- Floating wind turbine may be in N.Sea by 2009: Hydro
- Armies must ready for global warming role: Britain
- Tourism levy of 0.5 pct urged to protect wildlife
- Taiwan mulls erasing Nicaragua's debt to keep ties
- Taitra brings Taitronics to India
- Taiwan sports and recreational show to kick off next month
- High court deals heavier sentences to president's son-in-law and others for insider trading
- Investment in better management and automation tools was the top data center priority in Asia-Pacific, says IDC
- Network admission control market to reach US$3.2 billion by 2010, says IDC
- Special education needs show in London to recruit delegates
- Fitch issues report on Taiwanese banks' annual review and outlook
- Government set up gene transfer and cloning ranch
- Armed forces urged to stay loyal to nation, not party
- PricewaterhouseCoopers withdraws all audits of Yukos oil company, amid investigation
- 45 mortos em nova onda de ataques suicidas no IraqueBagd
- Disney's 'Magic Gourd' is Chinese take on universal tale of wanting wishes to come true
- SARU backs White in sending under-strength team Down Under
- Supreme Court limits student speech in "Bong Hits 4 Jesus" case
- Florence museum visitors can see restorers at work on Donatello's "David"
- Federer wins Wimbledon opener in straight sets
- Supreme Court limits student speech in "Bong Hits 4 Jesus" case
- Euro dips against U.S. dollar, pound breaks through US$2
- U.S. stocks lift after home sales data, decline in bond yields
- European stocks end mostly lower
- Police arrest physician parents of alleged teen surgeon in southern India
- Swiss diplomat, UN mediator Edouard Brunner dies at 75
- US to begin fingerprinting visitors at airports in late 2007
- Ukrainian Cossacks, young people clash over dismantling of historic Odessa monument
- Avi
- Springboks flanker Venter retires, withdraws from Tri-Nations tour
- U.S. Supreme Court loosens restrictions on political advertising
- Tenor Cuenod, 105, Credits Small Voice
- Eintracht Frankfurt releases Huggel to return to FC Basel
- Dry Cleaner Wins Missing Pants Case
- Actor Tom Sizemore sentenced to 16 months in prison for breaking probation in drug case
- Federer wins Wimbledon opener in straight sets
- UN envoy in Myanmar to set up child soldier monitoring system
- L
- Investigators: Fox appointment as envoy to Belgium did not violate law, but he cannot draw salary
- Champions Tour will follow PGA steroids policy
- North Korea says its banking row with Washington resolved
- Boeing boosts plane prices as labor, materials costs rise
- Schwarzenegger, Sarkozy meet to talk about global warming
- Paris Hilton's prosecutor is accused of favoritism toward his own family
- Bangladesh party proposes curbing leader's powers, official says
- Bangladesh party proposes curbing leader's powers, official says
- World Bank's board approves Zoellick, an American, as next president
- Contract workers at largest Chilean copper mines go on strike, block roads
- Internet service provider Earthlink names Rolla Huff as new CEO
- Thierry Henry overwhelmed after completing move to Barcelona
- U.S. Supreme Court loosens restrictions on political advertising
- Schwarzenegger, Sarkozy meet to talk about global warming
- Federer wins Wimbledon opener in straight sets
- Phil Spector defense cross-examines prosecution blood spatter expert
- Former US environmental chief confronts Congress over Sept. 11 health effects
- Champions Tour will follow U.S. PGA doping policy
- Reports say News Corp., Dow Jones closer to accord on protection for The Wall Street Journal
- Federer wins Wimbledon opener in straight sets
- Internet agency to discuss domain name expansion, including foreign suffixes
- Kidney disease and heart disease spur each other on
- Rice, Sarkozy discuss global warming, Iran, Afghanistan at Paris talks
- Prisoner kills officer at medical center with officer's gun
- Rosie O'Donnell says she won't replace Bob Barker as `Price Is Right' host
- Poll: Rigoberta Menchu trails in third place in Guatemalan presidential race
- Pol
- Auction site MightyBids.com, created as eBay alternative, now being sold on eBay
- Oil, gasoline futures rebound from early lows on supply concerns
- 'Embarrassed' Bears cut Tank Johnson
- Federer wins Wimbledon opener in straight sets
- 'Embarrassed' Bears cut Tank Johnson
- Dollar trades mixed after disappointing housing data, pound briefly breaks through $2
- Google asks Department of Justice to watch over Microsoft's desktop search
- Paris Hilton's prosecutor is accused of favoritism toward his own family
- Dry Cleaner Wins Missing Pants Case
- Albino Mountain Goat Spotted in Italy
- Rosie Says She Won't Replace Bob Barker
- Shares of Blackstone Group drop as investors struggle with valuation
- Wimbledon Seeds Fared
- Interleague games average nearly 35,000
- U.S. stocks reverse course, turn lower after home sales data, rebound in oil prices
- Lavanderia n
- Iowa radio ad seeks to convince Al Gore to run for president
- Dry Cleaner Wins Missing Pants Case
- Federer wins Wimbledon opener in straight sets
- Federer wins Wimbledon opener in straight sets
- Paris Hilton's prosecutor is accused of favoritism toward his own family
- Agent: Jockey who kicked horse suspended 30 days, fined $1,000
- Australian, New Zealand rugby says Springboks reneged on promise over team
- Australian, New Zealand rugby says Springboks reneged on promise over team
- Henman hangs on to force fifth set in first round at Wimbledon
- Williams starts slow, then wins at Wimbledon despite tight hamstring
- Former Scotland international Nicol to manage MLS all-stars against Celtic
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- Lo Duca suspended for 2 games
- Apple builds unprecedented buzz for iPhone in 6-month publicity blitz
- Actor Tom Sizemore sentenced to 16 months in prison for violating probation in drug case
- Gold prices decline on early oil drop, dollar's rise versus euro
- Federal prosecutors try to save the largest criminal tax case in U.S. history
- Salman Rushdie declines comment on furor over knighthood
- Tyson Foods launches second venture to make biofuel from leftover animal fat
- Well-heeled lobbyist, Fred Thompson's resume shows a Washington insider's connections
- Internet service provider Earthlink names Rolla P. Huff as new CEO
- `Evan' is weekend's top film but ends up less mighty than `Bruce' with $31.2 million (euro23.2 million) debut
- Indianapolis Colts Lead ESPY Nominations
- Lo Duca suspended for 2 games
- Former Uruguayan dictator Bordaberry back in hospital with respiratory problems
- Roche offering $3 billion in takeover bid for Ventana Medical Systems, shares surge
- Philly suburbs in last-ditch effort to keep Barnes art
- Gas Buried With Plymouth to Be Tested
- Sales of existing homes drop for third straight month to slowest pace in 4 years; prices down
- Accused Store Robber Arrested at Bar
- Supreme Court to consider lawsuit against Medtronic
- Tom Sizemore Gets 16-Month Sentence
- Dispute over Jackson family memorabilia continues in Las Vegas
- Online Webcasters go silent to protest higher music royalties
- Disney expanding licensing opportunities to attract adults
- Apple builds unprecedented buzz for iPhone in 6-month publicity blitz
- Paris Hilton counting down her final hours to freedom
- Sept. 11 head of U.S. environment agency meets critics in Congress over safe-air comments
- Spanish utility Iberdrola to buy Energy East for $4.5 billion
- Hingis survives scare on 'graveyard of champions' at Wimbledon
- Peru celebrates guinea pigs _ as a culinary delicacy
- Peru Celebrates Tasty Guinea Pigs
- Contract workers at largest Chilean copper mines go on strike, block roads
- Tire importer issues warning on Chinese-made radials
- Peru Celebrates Tasty Guinea Pigs
- Bush Administration announces agreement on language for free trade deal with Peru
- Spanish utility Iberdrola to buy Energy East for $4.5 billion
- Trezeguet reverses course, extends contract with Juventus
- Laura Bush sets down in Senegal as first stop on Africa tour
- BET Awards blend music, movies and sports for celeb-heavy annual show
- Spanish utility Iberdrola to buy Energy East for $4.5 billion
- Memphis mom punishes daughter through public humiliation
- Apple iPhone expected to drive mobile phone industry toward fancier touch screens
- Morales to visit Iran, Russia seeking investment in Bolivian gas
- U.S. apple growers brace for expected competition from China
- A peek into the world of outsourcing: IBM hunts for ways to trim the fat
- PayPal center in Nebraska helps make payments happen worldwide
- World Bank's board approves former US diplomat Zoellick as next bank president
- Versailles' Hall of Mirrors reopens to the public after major renovation
- One killed, 14 injured in Argentine brawl
- Muslim gains made under Blair are overshadowed by Iraq
- 1 man killed, 14 injured in Argentine soccer match brawl
- Boeing boosts plane prices as labor, materials costs rise
- Albino Mountain Goat Spotted in Italy
- Utah police say fast-food restaurant customer wrestled slain officer's gun from escaped prisoner
- Roche offers to buy Ventana Medical Systems for $3 billion
- Laura Bush begins Africa tour to focus on anti-AIDS initiatives, women's rights and education
- Justices bar ordinary U.S. taxpayers from suing over White House's religion-based programs
- Paris Hilton's trash up for sale on eBay, and so far no one's nibbling
- Onda de calor atinge a Gr
- India quietly ringing Bangladesh with barbed-wire, cutting off former neighbors
- Mom Makes Daughter Wear Her Offenses
- Taliban put 6-year-old Afghan boy in suicide vest, send him to attack Americans
- Tour of Colombia a showcase for country's cycling `beetles'
- Google asks US Justice Department to watch over Microsoft's desktop search
- Court: No Recovery for Vasectomy
- Former chief of staff to Republican congressman cooperating in influence-peddling probe
- Copa America: Bolivia's Morales to join host Chavez for opening match
- Court: Vasectomy 'Gift' Not Recoverable
- World Awaits Paris Hilton's Return
- Peru Celebrates Tasty Guinea Pigs
- Dad lets out the secret: Serena Williams carrying hamstring problem
- Albino Mountain Goat Spotted in Italy
- Dry Cleaner Wins Missing Pants Case
- In bold Baghdad strike, hotel bomber kills U.S.-allied sheiks; bombing wave rocks Iraq
- Baghdad suicide blast kills Iraqi poet who urged national unity
- Woman Saves Self After Taxi Driver Dies
- Paris Hilton's Trash for Sale on eBay
- Rosie Says She Won't Replace Bob Barker
- Tom Sizemore Gets 16-Month Sentence
- Paris Hilton's Prosecutor Under Scrutiny
- Rushdie Declines Comment on Knighthood
- China Cosco shares jump 83 percent in Shanghai debut
- China Cosco shares jump 83 percent in Shanghai debut
- NSW make two changes, Queensland unchanged for third Origin match
- NSW make two changes, Queensland unchanged for third Origin match
- Federal safety regulators order U.S. importer to recall Chinese-made tires
- Fired CBS News producer sues, alleging gay bias; network calls claims 'baseless'
- Ex-Australia halfback to switch rugby codes in France
- Dollar falls vs yen on remarks by Japanese finance minister
- Japanese stocks dip for 3rd consecutive session
- Porsche says it expects to boost pretax profit 'significantly' this year
- 1st test: Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh scores
- Slain Mongolian wasn't trying to extort money from political analyst: witness testimony
- Private equity firm bids for Dutch industrial engineering company Stork
- Philippine shares inch up 0.1 percent, outlook uncertain
- Former French president Chirac to be questioned in corruption case
- Former Malaysian steel tycoon freed in high-profile corruption trial
- Rice seeks to bolster fragile government in Lebanon
- Thousands flee Pakistan coast ahead of tropical storm
- China's Wahaha steps up heat, threatening legal action in feud with Danone
- Australia's Babcock & Brown Infrastructure revises bid for U.S. utility NorthWestern
- Blair, Schwarzenegger hold Downing Street talks on environment
- BP and Dupont to build US$400 million biofuel plant in the U.K.
- Jayawardene, Vandort score centuries as Sri Lanka tightens grip over Bangladesh
- Euro slightly lower against U.S. dollar
- 36-kilometer sea-crossing bridge inaugurated in eastern China
- ADB urges Asian governments to boost investments in clean energy
- Oil prices retreat in Asia on hopes of rising U.S. fuel stocks
- Philippine shares inch up 0.1 percent, outlook uncertain
- China shares rebound on bargain hunting, foreign currency shares
- Japanese stocks dip for 3rd consecutive session
- Top candidate for Belgian premiership to leave regional post to prepare for government talks
- Myanmar could eradicate opium faster with international help, police chief says
- Bangladesh court convicts a former minister for illegal possession of alcohol
- Galapagos Islands, park in Senegal added to UNESCO's in danger heritage list
- Rice seeks to bolster fragile government in Lebanon
- China Cosco shares nearly double in Shanghai debut
- Former French president Chirac to be questioned in corruption case
- Japan orders spot checks on ground-beef products after other meats found mixed in
- Porsche says it expects to boost pretax profit 'significantly' this year
- EU Court rules major mobile companies has no right to 3G VAT claim
- Japan's corporate service prices rose at their fastest rate in nearly 15 years
- Trezeguet "proud" to stay at Juventus after extending contract through 2011
- Superstitious ritual sparks rumors of alien burial in Malaysian village
- Ryanair says EU will unfairly block its Aer Lingus bid to please Irish government
- Rosneft to buy Yukos stations
- Experian to buy Brazil's Serasa for US$1.2 billion
- China launches US$1 billion African trade and investment fund
- Tour de France says it won't accept riders who don't sign anti-doping charter
- Singapore's manufacturing output rises 4 percent in May on month despite tech slump
- Thousands flee Pakistan coast ahead of tropical storm
- Alstom to buy Spain's Ecotecnia for euro350 million
- 1st test: Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh scores
- Galatasary signs Lincoln from Schalke on four-year contract
- Thai leader, executives look for investment opportunities in India
- Former Greece captain Theo Zagorakis takes over PAOK
- Roche offers to buy Ventana Medical Systems for US$3 billion
- Police trying to arrest alleged teen surgeon in southern India
- Pfizer asks court to reject Nigeria's US$7 billion drug study case on technicality
- Jayawardene, Vandort score centuries as Sri Lanka takes 370-run lead
- German cycling federation official denies doping involvement
- Bare-breasted Merkel montage provides new irritant in German-Polish relations
- Chinese man sentenced to prison over seaweed picking accident that killed 19
- Abu Dhabi could split US$ 10 billion gas development project in two parts
- Thousands flee Pakistan coast ahead of tropical storm
- Hong Kong shares dip 0.1 percent as Wall Street's decline hurts sentiment
- Sampdoria rescinds Francesco Flachi's contract following doping ban for positive cocaine test
- Rice seeks to bolster fragile government in Lebanon
- Former Greece captain Theo Zagorakis takes over PAOK
- South Americans seek to convince FIFA to scrap high-altitude match ban
- Ireland honors Tony Blair with University of Liverpool program in his name
- China's Wahaha steps up heat, threatening legal action in feud with Danone
- Philippine official to check safety of spa being built on volcano crater
- U.S. lawmakers consider resolution seeking Japan's apology for abuse of Asian women
- UK media watchdog to consult public on BSkyB plan to launch Pay-TV on free digital service
- Paris Hilton Released From L.A. Jail
- Kiwis out to prove that America's Cup win over powerful Alinghi was no fluke
- Greece to join South Stream gas pipeline project linking Russia with European customers
- New York judge orders Lindsay Lohan's parents to family therapy
- Thales, Saab to develop communications system for Gripen fighter
- London's FTSE-100 index down 16.3 points at 6,572.1 at midday
- Ten killed, thousands flee as cyclone hits Pakistan coast
- South Korea lifts suspension on US beef imports by 2 companies over mistaken shipments
- Belgian premiership tip quits regional post to prepare for government talks
- Buried 'Aliens' Are Really Tree Trunks
- Michigan's Munger Potato Queen Sacked
- EU restarts in-depth probe into Sony-BMG music deal, sets Oct. 10 deadline
- Pope changes rules for papal elections, requires two-thirds majority
- Asian markets weighed down by weakness on Wall Street, but Shanghai rebounds
- Advisers from both sides of the Atlantic will guide Brown's Britain
- Pope changes rules for papal elections, requires two-thirds majority
- West Indies one-day captain Gayle faces punishment after refusing to apologize for outburst
- Italy forward Di Michele and three other players accused of illegal betting
- Messina goalkeeper Caglioni banned for two years after testing positive for cocaine
- Delft Instruments to sell Enraf business to Honeywell
- Gordon Brown's rise to power came after years of waiting in the wings
- Midfielder Yaya Toure set to sign with Barcelona after passing medical
- Court Upholds Prisoners' Right to Porn
- 1st test: Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh scores
- United Technologies wins EU approval to buy Rentokil unit
- Four Newcastle directors resign as Mike Ashley's takeover moves closer to completion
- Thai Cabinet cuts duties on cars made in Malaysia
- Thai Cabinet cuts duties on cars made in Malaysia
- Thai Cabinet cuts duties on cars made in Malaysia
- "Sticky Rice" for U.S. president? Candidates' names tough to translate into Chinese
- A beaming Paris Hilton in 'good spirits' as she's released from Los Angeles jail
- Candidates' Names Are Tough in Chinese
- Swedish court approves porn magazines for convicted rapists
- Austrian leaders stress know-how, security ahead of 2014 Olympics vote
- Indian shares end flat; ONGC, Bharti Airtel rise
- Vaas joins centurions in Colombo
- Vaas joins centurions in Colombo
- Altria Group will close cigarette plant in North Carolina, move production to Europe
- Ten killed, thousands flee as cyclone hits Pakistan coast
- Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson on verge of taking charge at Man City
- Dutch government lawyer: ABN Amro sale of U.S. arm was legal
- Lawmakers warn UK could lose more Airbus jobs after Sarkozy's election
- Striker Miroslav Klose leaves Werder Bremen for Bayern Munich
- Third flight of America's Cup racing postponed because of shifting winds
- Third flight of America's Cup racing postponed because of shifting winds
- French retail giant Carrefour fined euro2M for false advertising
- Third flight of America's Cup racing postponed because of shifting winds
- Arthritic jaw could sideline Japanese eating champ
- Arthritic jaw could sideline Japanese eating champ
- South Americans try to convince FIFA to scrap high-altitude match ban
- Porsche says it expects to boost pretax profit 'significantly' this year
- Court refuses to reject Nigeria's US$7 billion drug study case
- Mauresmo wins easily to open Wimbledon defense
- Basell to acquire Huntsman in $5.6 billion deal
- U.S. home prices fell in April for 17th consecutive month, S&P/Case-Shiller index says
- Indian forest guards using crocodiles to frighten tiger poachers
- Basell to acquire Huntsman in $5.6 billion deal
- Statoil wins approval and completes acquisition in Canada
- Oil prices retreat on expectations of rising U.S. fuel stocks
- Wall Street opens higher before data on new home sales, consumer confidence
- Spain aims to set words to its national anthem
- Japan bans Mitutoyo from exporting measuring devices for 3 years
- Effort to revive bipartisan U.S. immigration bill faces another vote in Senate
- Sachin Tendulkar hits 99 to lead India to 242-8 against South Africa in Belfast
- AC Milan to loan goalkeeper Christian Abbiati to Athletico Madrid
- Leaders of Egypt, Saudi Arabia to try for forge strategy on Hamas seizure of Gaza
- Kremlin pair will split President Putin's powers after he steps down, analyst predicts
- Consumer confidence in U.S. falls in June amid worries about jobs
- Golfer survives bite by 11-foot alligator in Florida
- Striker Miroslav Klose leaves Werder Bremen for Bayern Munich
- French retail giant Carrefour fined euro2 million for false advertising
- Telus pulls out of the bidding for Canada's BCE
- Mauresmo wins easily to open Wimbledon defense
- New home sales in U.S. fall in May for fourth month, further proof of housing slump
- Telus pulls out of the bidding for Canada's BCE
- Ryanair threatens to sue EU if it blocks Aer Lingus takeover
- Italian pole vaulter Gibilisco declines to respond to doping allegations
- Key dates in Prime Minister Tony Blair's term in office
- Consumer confidence in U.S. falls in June amid worries about jobs
- Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson on verge of taking charge at Man City
- Henman advances at Wimbledon by winning fifth set 13-11
- Midfielder Yaya Toure joins Barcelona after passing medical
- 10 killed, thousands flee as cyclone hits Pakistan coast
- Rice seeks to bolster fragile government in Lebanon
- ConocoPhillips holds last-minute talks in Venezuela, companies face tighter terms
- In major speech, Chinese president stresses shared wealth, sustainable development
- Lawyer: Deposed Prime Minister Thaksin will not return to Thailand to face charges
- Inter Milan signs Honduras striker David Suazo from Cagliari
- Former Germany coach Jupp Derwall has died at age 80
- Istanbul pulls out of Live Earth concerts
- Police: Inmates used toothpaste, pancake batter to cover hole
- Former Germany coach Jupp Derwall has died at age 80
- West Indies one-day captain Gayle faces punishment after refusing to apologize for outburst
- U.S. Women's Open Tee Times
- Lightning kills 37 people over 3 days in eastern China
- `Law & Order' star Richard Belzer to write 2 mystery books featuring himself as a TV performer
- Zico says team doctor to blame for Ronaldo's presence in '98 World Cup final
- Henman pulls out five-set win over Moya at Wimbledon
- Grenada prime minister criticizes tour of Zimbabwe by West Indies team
- South Americans try to convince FIFA to scrap high-altitude match ban
- Google to help nonprofits raise awareness, money with mapping software
- Swift CEO to be replaced after sale to Brazil's J&F Participacoes
- Conoco said to refuse to sign pact to keep producing oil in Venezuela
- EU lawmaker says North Korea committed to denuclearization accord
- Ventana sees stock soar on takeover bid by Roche
- AC Milan to loan goalkeeper Christian Abbiati to Atletico Madrid
- Aborigines threaten to ban tourists from climbing Ayers Rock in government policy protest
- Consumer confidence falls in June amid worries about jobs
- Laura Bush says AIDS fight in Africa must also consider nutrition, malaria
- Euro slightly lower against U.S. dollar
- Telus pulls out of the bidding for Canada's BCE
- Germany: 9 EU nations on course to joining borderless travel zone by year's end
- Lawmakers warn UK could lose more Airbus jobs after Sarkozy's election
- Manulife to buy wealth-management business Berkshire-TWC
- Passagem de ciclone provoca 10 mortes no Paquist
- In Brief
- Rumors of Garnett trade to Lakers gaining ground
- Angels finally run out of comebacks in loss to Royals
- Sri Lankans take control of cricket test
- Henry overwhelmed after completing move to Barca
- Serena's Dad lets it out that daugher is injured
- One killed, 14 injured as fans of Argentine soccer clubs brawl
- PRC 7-footer looks to join Yao in NBA
- British breathe sigh of relief as Henman survives
- Revisiting a placid spot once ravaged by nature
- A fullfilling day on a Taiwan Tour Bus
- Taiex finishes 0.82% lower on profit-taking
- Yen gains ground against greenback in Asia trade
- Google urges more oversight on Microsoft
- Dow drops after release of May home sales data
- In Brief
- U.S. regulators order importer to recall Chinese-made tires
- Zoellick to lead World Bank as it tries to shake off scandal
- New economic tigers overtake U.S. in global energy industry
- U.S. growers fear flood of PRC apples
- Wahaha threatens to sue Danone in ongoing dispute
- Asian firms value efficiency-building tools, survey finds
- Top consumer electronic firms hope to score big in India show
- Major changes seen in IT networking
- Taiwan firms eye booming leisure, recreation market
- In Brief
- UNESCO adds new areas to Heritage List
- Australia's Aborigines fear return to 'Stolen Generation'
- Court in Malaysia dismisses high-profile corruption case
- Police, squatters clash, killing 9 in Philippines
- North Korean woman says Japan abducted her
- Seoul says it will start rice aid to the North
- Pyongyang, IAEA to discuss nuclear reactor shutdown
- In Brief
- Hilton walks free from jail after 22 days
- Niger blames 'bandit' Tuaregs for growing unrest in country
- Botswana showcases its reserves of coal as energy crisis remedy
- Trade, travel issues at U.S. border aggravate Canada's government
- Colombia slams door on hostage exchange demand
- Three die in British flooding
- U.N. reports jump in Afghan poppy production
- The right move in Iraq is not a quick pullout
- EU's 'midget' constitution
- Blaming the victim
- A soothing meal at Yang Ming Spring
- Far Eastern offers Summer Fun
- CEOs share experience in branding
- Books designed by artists stand out as art celebrations
- CAL wins another coveted award
- Four local applications for China investment pass initial screenings
- EPA concerned over cable cars' noise
- First hotline to provide help for pregnant teens launched
- In Brief
- MND to ensure recruits aware of rights, code of conduct
- KMT planning 'long stay' for Ma
- Panama affirms Taiwan ties despite trade interest in PRC
- DPP candidate warns against common market with China
- Chen calls for military to cut ties with 'old era'
- DPP alleges Ma took part in rigging Taipei Arena bid
- Mideast Quartet meets for first time since Hamas seized Gaza
- Cyclone ravages Pakistan coast, kills 14
- Ancient mummy identified, report says
- Key suspect in Wu killing is apprehended
- Court increases Chao's sentence by 1 year
- Spain's councils to blame for coastal ruin: Greenpeace
- Climate change threatens North Africa food supply
- ICT programs reduce digital divide
- Taiwan beer stays fresh and unique for 80 years
- Legal discovery and litigation support infrastructure market will reach US$21.8 billion in 2011, IDC predicts
- Price declines and improving awareness to drive PC shipments in Sri Lanka, says IDC
- DHL unveils "Waiting" series of TV commercials
- iSuppli trims 2007 semiconductor forecast but remains optimistic
- Advantech wins three medals at Taiwan Excellence Awards
- Praying the rosary, the newest way (Part I)
- Chinese Regional Bishops' Conference 2007 Pastoral Letter on "Showing Concern to Migrants and Itinerant People"
- Philippine food exporters looking for Taiwan partners
- President's daughter slams father-in-law for husband's judicial woes
- Senior DPP lawmaker soon to head SEF
- Government introduces measures to attract foreign professionals
- Cabinet to turn NCC for judicial probe over transfer of ownership of radio network
- Venezuela not signing oil agreements with Exxon, ConocoPhillips
- London's FTSE-100 index down 29.1 points at 6,559.3 at close
- Senate Republicans block bill making it easier to form U.S. labor unions
- Carrie Underwood and Kevin Eubanks voted `world's sexiest vegetarians' in PETA contest
- Spain aims to set words to its national anthem
- Jordanian court sentences 70-year-old woman, a man in honor killings
- Iraqi authorities issue arrest warrant for Sunni culture minister
- On amnesty for illegal immigrants, the White House corrects President Bush
- Venezuela not signing oil agreements with Exxon, ConocoPhillips
- Henman pulls out five-set win over Moya at Wimbledon
- U.S. government claims Merrill Lynch discriminated against Iranian
- U.N. says African swine fever widespread in Georgia, urges national control campaign
- New York mother says school handcuffed her disabled son
- Malaysia's SP Setia in joint venture to build township in Vietnam
- The Brown bounce? Taciturn treasury chief steps into Blair's shoes
- Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips stay away as Venezuela signs oil agreements
- Mali teacher, journalists sentenced over essay
- Goodyear closing plant in Canada
- Kiwis rally to beat Swiss in America's Cup thriller
- Turkmen president gives cautious backing to trans-Caspian pipeline: reports
- Hewitt advances to second round at Wimbledon
- SANZAR holding special meeting; South Africa standing firm on second-stringers
- U.S. senator plans push for government regulation to curb violence in TV programs
- Wall Street stays afloat after data on new home sales, consumer confidence
- Nadal advances to second round at Wimbledon
- BAE Systems says U.S. Justice Department probing its dealings with Saudi Arabia
- White House urges more patience among lawmakers on war in Iraq
- Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips stay away as Venezuela signs oil agreements
- Pope changes conclave rules, requires two-thirds majority before white smoke emerges
- Altria Group will close cigarette plant in North Carolina, move production to Europe
- Henman pulls out five-set win over Moya at Wimbledon
- Airline operator SAS buys remaining stake in Spanair to prepare for sale
- U.S. government claims Merrill Lynch discriminated against Iranian
- Alstom CEO would consider industrial tie-up with Areva
- European stocks end lower
- After lengthy battle, Africa-born striker Toto Tamuz gets Israeli citizenship
- U.S. congressional panel endorses resolution seeking Japan's apology for wartime sex slavery
- Brazil environment minister criticizes nuclear plans
- Red Sox pitcher Daisuke `Dice-K' Matsuzaka pitches new album, `Music From the Mound'
- Sharapova advances to second round at Wimbledon
- Hewitt advances to second round at Wimbledon
- US inmate asks for sex-change surgery
- 10 killed, thousands flee as cyclone hits Pakistan coast
- Paris Hilton in 'good spirits' as she's released from Los Angeles jail
- Hedge funds, in the big money, take on emerging political role
- Exchange commission members to be asked Tuesday about concerns they are leaning toward U.S. business interests
- Djokovic advances to second round of Wimbledon
- Pygmy Hippo Is Born at Paris Zoo
- Groenefeld says former coach is helping her opponents beat her
- Another Republican joins Lugar in calling for U.S. troops to start coming home
- South Africa beats India by 4 wickets in one-day international; Kallis hits unbeaten 91
- Conrad Black trial moves closer to jury as closing arguments end
- Star witness in trial against Colombian rebel says he never saw him
- Zico says team doctor to blame for Ronaldo's presence in '98 World Cup final
- Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips stay away as Venezuela signs oil agreements
- Researchers heading to northern Michigan to look for evidence that Bigfoot exists
- U.S. Democrats plan amendment to restrict funds for vice president's office
- Copa America: Venezuelan officials appeal change site of July 10 semifinal
- Dollar down against major currencies in face of disappointing U.S. economic data
- Gold prices decline after drop in oil prices, uptick in US Treasury yields
- Pygmy Hippo Is Born at Paris Zoo
- Kiwis rally to beat Swiss in America's Cup thriller
- Time's Up: No More Penny Parking
- Wall Street finishes erratic day flat ahead of Fed meeting on interest rates
- Expedition to Look for Bigfoot Evidence
- New York City comptroller wants Wal-Mart records on alleged shareholder spying
- Oil and gas futures retreat on expectations of rising inventories
- U.S. customs brokers are charged in scheme to flood the U.S. market with fake goods
- Groenefeld says former coach is helping her opponents beat her
- Shares of Blackstone Group sink for second straight day on Bear Stearns fears
- Toronto FC makes another move, signing Trinidad and Tobago forward Samuel
- Court Upholds Prisoners' Right to Porn
- Wimbledon Seeds Fared
- Wall Street finishes erratic day flat ahead of Fed meeting on interest rates
- Man Chases Ex-Girlfriend With His Car
- Iran accuses Washington of damaging Tehran-Baghdad relations
- Judge: Blood Promise Can't Be Enforced
- U.S. judge defers to federal government on Google complaint
- Brazil's Flamengo signs Argentine striker Biancucchi, Messi's cousin
- Gordon, Johnson penalized; crew chiefs suspended 6 races
- U.S. home prices fell in April for fourth consecutive month, S&P/Case-Shiller index says
- Conn. Library: Pay Fines With Toiletries
- Canada's EndoCeutics withdraws registration for U.S. IPO
- Earth's internal heat keeps continents afloat
- Toddler Goes on Wild Ride in Truck
- Ventana sees stock soar on takeover bid by Roche
- Henman gives Brits hope at Wimbledon
- Abbondanzieri to retire in 2009
- Wimbledon Show Court Schedules
- U.S. consumer confidence falls in June amid worries about jobs
- Grewcock loses appeal; set to miss World Cup
- Leaders of Egypt, Saudi Arabia to try for forge strategy on Hamas seizure of Gaza
- Ventana sees stock soar on takeover bid by Roche
- Scorers of most runs in one-day international cricket
- Moody's: Expanded shareholder power could injure credit quality
- Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips stay away as Venezuela signs oil agreements
- Bear says troubled fund will need half of bailout pledge, no plans to rescue second fund
- Sorenstam faces her stiffest challenge
- Goodyear closing plant in Canada
- Mexican writer Elena Poniatowska wins Romulo Gallegos literature prize
- Sharapova advances to second round at Wimbledon, wearing swan-inspired dress
- Real Madrid to help build youth soccer academy in Jamaica
- Nike profits jump 32 percent in fiscal fourth quarter
- Sorenstam faces her stiffest challenge
- Troubled times for Wie on eve of Women's Open
- Chilean copper giant Codelco says operations normal despite strike
- Gold Cup champs return to training pitch, prepare for Argentina
- Giuliani faults former President Clinton for 1990s response to terrorism
- Ex-Domecq Importers president pleads guilty to conspiracy charges
- Inmates Cover Hole With Pancake Batter
- Customers line up for Apple's iPhone days before Friday's launch
- Quebec has a new separatist leader after no challenges lone leadership bid
- Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips balk as Venezuela signs oil agreements
- Ex-Marine Teaches Pickpocket a Lesson
- Beyonce Is the Favorite at BET Awards
- Giuliani faults former President Clinton for 1990s response to terrorism
- SEC chairman defends agency's enforcement record, notes costs of private litigation
- Who is ready to lead on first day of U.S. presidency? Not Hillary Clinton, Obama says
- U.S. House of Representatives seeks to expand access to Statue of Liberty
- `M-A-S-H's' Larry Gelbart wins Humanitas Prize for screenwriting career
- Moore to Schwarzenegger: Adopt Austrian health care system
- Louisiana approves ban on late-term abortions, with exception for mother's life
- Giuliani faults former President Clinton for 1990s response to terrorism
- Five Dominican wrestlers desert the national team in Spain, team official says
- Fans line Los Angeles street for seat at free small-venue show by Paul McCartney
- Black trial edges closer to jury; defense closing arguments end
- The Brown bounce? Taciturn treasury chief steps into Blair's shoes
- Gordon Brown's rise to power came after years of waiting in the wings
- Sarkozy forced to slow down reform schedule as new French parliament convenes
- Conditions worse, but grass the same for Nadal at Wimbledon
- FIFA to hear South American complaints about the high altitude stadium ban
- Blake defends American men's tennis after reaching second round at Wimbledon
- Advisers from both sides of the Atlantic will guide Brown's Britain
- Japanese cow herd protected, coddled for 12 years in Texas to make Kobe beef
- Freed Paris Hilton quickly gets back to the business of being Paris Hilton
- Nike profits jump 32 percent in fiscal 4th quarter; shares up 5 percent
- Oracle's 4Q profit rises 23 percent to top analyst expectations
- CIA releases censored internal misconduct reports that set off a domestic spying scandal
- Immigration bill passes pivotal test but still faces major hurdles
- Brazil, Europe could seek to relaunch trade talks at Lisbon summit
- Klim retires from international competition
- Klim retires from international competition
- Earth's internal heat keeps North American continents afloat
- Lawmakers say Congress may get involved in disability dispute between NFL, players' union
- US Weekly Blacks Out Hilton Coverage
- Congressional subcommittee splits on whether to permit appeals to federal courts
- Another wave of teenagers at the U.S. Women's Open
- You won't see Paris Hilton in US Weekly this week as editors decide they've had enough of her
- Texas-based Harken to explore for oil off Panama's Pacifc coast
- Australia's Qantas sells 4 percent stake in Air New Zealand
- Australia's Qantas sells 4 percent stake in Air New Zealand
- Louisiana approves ban on late-term abortions, with exception for mother's life
- Copa America: Peru upsets Uruguay 3-0 in tournament opener
- Copa America: Caracas gets semifinal match back
- Northern Ireland delegation convinces US lawmakers of new peace formula
- Ashley-Cooper recalled for Bledisloe Cup match
- Ashley-Cooper recalled for Bledisloe Cup match
- US Weekly Blacks Out Hilton Coverage
- Court: Vasectomy 'Gift' Not Recoverable
- Mom Makes Daughter Wear Her Offenses
- Michigan's Munger Potato Queen Sacked
- Peru Celebrates Tasty Guinea Pigs
- Gas Buried With Plymouth to Be Tested
- Pygmy Hippo Is Born at Paris Zoo
- Ex-Marine Teaches Pickpocket a Lesson
- Long Island Hosts Blind Baseball Tourney
- Race Gives New Meaning to Beer Run
- Inmates Cover Hole With Pancake Batter
- US team on Iwo Jima looking for Marine who filmed famous flag raising finds caves
- US lawmakers endorse resolution seeking Japan's apology for wartime sex slavery
- Freed Paris Gets Back to Being Paris
- Shanghai Drivers Switch to Music Horns
- Rebuilding is spotty along hurricane-battered Gulf Coast highway in Mississippi, Louisiana
- NBA about to get fourth Chinese player in 7-foot Yi Jianlian
- Fans Camp Out for Free McCartney Show
- 'A Catered Affair' Set for Broadway
- Indonesian VP OKs Marijuana As Spice
- Chinese company rejects U.S. claim it supplied faulty tires
- Freed Paris Hilton quickly gets back to the business of being Paris Hilton
- Shoppach slugs Indians past As 8-5
- Malaysian state stiffens penalties to stifle Muslim conversions
- Malaysian state stiffens penalties to stifle Muslim conversions
- PM says Australia moving swiftly to request extradition of US surgeon
- Braves down Nationals 6-2
- Beard shoots Mystics past Sun 91-75
- China considers ending tax on savings accounts amid effort to cool stock market
- Japan says relations with US 'unshakable' despite comfort women resolution
- Peru upsets Uruguay in Copa America opener
- Copa America: Host Venezuela draws 2-2 with Bolivia in debut match
- EU looking to California for cooperation on slowing global warming
- Australia's Transfield launches takeover bid for GRD; GRD shares soar
- Republican support for the war slips, as Republican skeptics speak out
- At Clinton fundraiser, investor Warren Buffett serves up business wisdom
- World's biggest ice sheet stable and not yet posing threat to ocean levels: researchers
- Heartfelt Tributes Define BET Awards
- China shuts 180 food factories for using formaldehyde, illegal dyes
- 'Home Depot' amendment would bar cities from requiring labor sites
- Gas stations attacked amid anger over Iran's new fuel rationing
- Unimpressed with presidential field, South Carolina Republicans are drawn to latecomer Fred Thompson
- Fed takes economy's pulse at two-day meeting; no change in rates expected
- Japan says relations with US 'unshakable' despite comfort women resolution
- Japan says relations with US 'unshakable' despite comfort women resolution
- Student software competition finalists get to spend time with Bill Gates
- Tom Sizemore's Prison Sentenced Reduced
- TPG Capital, Affinity bid for Singapore chip tester United Test & Assembly Center
- TPG Capital, Affinity bid for Singapore chip tester United Test & Assembly Center
- Sizemore's Prison Sentenced Reduced
- Gas stations attacked amid anger over Iran's new fuel rationing
- Braves down Nationals 6-2
- Soccer team manager who lost 14 players 3 years ago killed in restive Thai south
- Honoring artists and athletes, the BET Awards deliver hot performances and heartfelt tributes
- Philippine shares plunge 1.9 ahead of U.S. interest rate meeting
- Actor Tom Sizemore's prison sentence for violating probation cut dramatically from 16 months
- Japan says relations with US 'unshakable' despite comfort women resolution
- Nissan developing smaller, lighter car batteries for hybrids and electric cars, CEO says
- Nissan developing smaller, lighter car batteries for hybrids and electric cars, CEO says
- Ashley-Cooper recalled for Wallabies, All Blacks name strong squad for Bledisloe Cup match
- Ashley-Cooper recalled for Wallabies, All Blacks name strong squad for Bledisloe Cup match
- Ashley-Cooper recalled for Wallabies, All Blacks name strong squad for Bledisloe Cup match
- Nepal sets up commission to trace hundreds who disappeared during rebellion
- Jordan, other Arab countries struggle as Palestinian fight heats
- Shoppach slugs Indians past Angels
- Albanian parliament to elect new president
- Key Malaysian politician says opposition supporters disillusioned with Anwar
- Scott, Els to headline Singapore Open; qualifiers to be held in Japan, Singapore
- Scott, Els to headline Singapore Open; qualifiers to be held in Japan, Singapore
- Waterford Wedgwood reports losses narrow, says it's turning toward profit
- Japanese stocks fall for 4th straight session
- Japanese stocks fall for 4th straight session
- Ashley-Cooper recalled for Wallabies, All Blacks name strong squad for Bledisloe Cup match
- Ashley-Cooper recalled for Wallabies, All Blacks name strong squad for Bledisloe Cup match
- US search team finds possible sites of remains of Marine who filmed iconic flag-raising
- China shares rise; investors await news on possible end to savings tax
- China shares rise; investors await news on possible end to savings tax
- US commanders fear Iraqi forces cannot hold areas seized with American blood
- Laura Bush arrives in Mozambique on second leg of Africa tour
- Nissan developing smaller, lighter car batteries for hybrids and electric cars, CEO says
- Nissan developing smaller, lighter car batteries for hybrids and electric cars, CEO says
- Bonds will donate something from 756th homer to Hall of Fame
- French retail group PPR won't raise price as second public offer opens for Germany's Puma
- Tony Blair bows out, Gordon Brown takes power in Britain today
- LeBron James to play for U.S. team this summer
- China due to enact new labor law after heated debate
- Floods strand thousands of Pakistanis on rooftops, in trees
- Scott, Els to headline Singapore Open; qualifiers to be held in Japan, Singapore
- Gas stations attacked amid anger over Iran's new fuel rationing
- Ashley-Cooper recalled for Wallabies, All Blacks name strong squad for Bledisloe Cup match
- Bird flu detected at another Czech poultry farm
- Paris Hilton to do first TV interview on post-jail life
- Singapore-listed Noble Group raise stake in Gloucester Coal to 10.4 percent
- Irish premier says Blair has told him he's new Mideast peace envoy
- Playboy Mansion to launch in China's gambling resort of Macau
- South Korea's Hyundai Engineering gets order for Kuwait power plant
- South Korea's Hyundai Engineering gets order for Kuwait power plant
- To heal Russia's ailing health system, Kremlin must tackle corrupt doctors, nurses
- Australia's Transfield launches takeover bid for GRD, whose shares soar
- Germany's ProSieben acquires SBS Broadcasting for euro3.3 billion
- EU clears German steelmaker Salzgitter to buy French rival VPE
- Northern Rock says profit will not meet expectations
- Albanian parliament to elect new president
- Air New Zealand signs code-sharing deal with Air China
- Air New Zealand signs code-sharing deal with Air China
- EU blocks Ryanair bid for Aer Lingus, saying it would reduce consumer choice
- East Timorese parties parade on last day of campaign for parliamentary elections
- Gas stations attacked amid anger over Iran's new fuel rationing
- Judge says Pakistan judicial crisis has done 'huge damage'
- Bangladesh put up some resistance against Sri Lanka in first test
- Hong Kong shares drop on profit taking; China Mobile leads losses
- Hong Kong shares drop on profit taking; China Mobile leads losses
- Researchers heading to Michigan's Upper Peninsula to look for signs of Bigfoot
- Euro slips against US dollar
- Philippine shares plunge 1.9 ahead of U.S. interest rate meeting
- Japan says relations with US 'unshakable' despite comfort women resolution
- Falun Gong says more Taiwanese members barred from Hong Kong
- European investigator says 'wall of silence' surrounds CIA secret prisons issue
- Tony Blair to bows out, Gordon Brown to take power in Britain
- Thomas Cook posts 1st-half loss, sees better performance in U.K. Europe
- EU approves French aid to support rum production in overseas islands
- Bird flu detected at another Czech poultry farm
- Wahaha-Danone brand name feud highlights pitfalls of China business ventures
- Wahaha-Danone brand name feud highlights pitfalls of China business ventures
- EU approves euro900 million (US$1.2 billion) aid guarantee to Austrian bank BAWAG P.S.K.
- 1st Test: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh scores
- French senators pinpoint "management errors" and power struggle as source of EADS problems
- Russian flag carrier Aeroflot pulls out of bidding for stake in Alitalia
- Nissan developing smaller, lighter car batteries for hybrids and electric cars, CEO says
- Nissan developing smaller, lighter car batteries for hybrids and electric cars, CEO says
- Thai festival removes praised film after pressure from Iran
- Thai festival removes praised film after pressure from Iran
- EU investigates German state subsidy to train DHL workers at new Leipzig site
- Tony Blair to bows out, Gordon Brown to take power in Britain
- Japan retail sales rise for 1st time in 8 months
- Japan retail sales rise for 1st time in 8 months
- Iberdrola to finance Energy East acquisition through new share sale
- Sheffield Wednesday's preseason plans hit by stadium flooding after unseasonably heavy rain
- Ramen, rice balls and green tea make the grade for Japan's space cuisine
- Ramen, rice balls and green tea make the grade for Japan's space cuisine
- French senators pinpoint "management errors" and power struggle as source of EADS problems
- Most Asian markets fall, but Chinese stocks climb higher
- Omar posts 68 as Bangladesh shows some resistance
- Omar posts 68 as Bangladesh shows some resistance
- U.S. private equity firm Carlyle considers going public: executive
- U.S. private equity firm Carlyle considers going public: executive
- AEK Athens signs defender Federico Azcarate from Atletico Madrid
- Bad weather day in Beijing as thick haze, pollution blankets city
- Wahaha-Danone brand name feud highlights pitfalls of China business ventures
- Wahaha-Danone brand name feud highlights pitfalls of China business ventures
- Giovanni van Bronckhorst leaves Barcelona to return to Feyenoord
- Tony Blair to bows out, Gordon Brown to take power in Britain
- Emirates will start pumping gas from Qatar despite Saudi objections
- Hudson, Beyonce, T.I. Among BET Winners
- Israeli writer Amos Oz wins Spain's Prince of Asturias Prize
- Rolls-Royce wins US$800 million order with Singapore Airlines
- Researchers heading to Michigan's Upper Peninsula to look for signs of Bigfoot
- Mueller shuts out Smashnova 6-0, 6-0 in first round at Wimbledon
- UN envoy discusses child soldiers with Myanmar's acting prime minister
- UN envoy discusses child soldiers with Myanmar's acting prime minister
- Paris Hilton Due to Break Her Silence
- FIFA names ex-marketing chief Valcke general secretary
- Philippine officials get conflicting reports on Abu Sayyaf leadership
- OPEC president: calls to reduce dependence on oil could lead to scarcity of supply
- Jordanian court sentences a brother and a cousin to 10 years prison for killing woman in "honor crime"
- Three Japanese companies recall tainted Chinese toothpaste
- Breast-feeding advocates accuse Wyeth of attempted infant formula cover-up
- French senators pinpoint 'management errors' and power struggle as source of EADS problems
- Tony Blair to bow out, Gordon Brown to take power in Britain
- Bob Gazzale named new president, chief executive of the American Film Institute
- Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods in U.S. fell in May by largest amount in 4 months
- Polish church commission says about 12 bishops registered with ties to communist secret police
- Incoming head of Siemens promises changes will be gradual
- Britain signals it may recognize cease-fire by Ulster Volunteer Force
- Three Japanese companies recall tainted Chinese toothpaste
- Tony Blair resigns, Gordon Brown to take power in Britain
- ONGC drags Indian shares down
- Oil prices fall ahead of U.S. fuel stocks data
- Hungary hoping to thwart takeover plans of MOL oil company by Austria's OMV
- Gas stations attacked amid anger over Iran's new fuel rationing
- Detained reporter urges end to democracy campaign in Iran
- Omar and Saleh score gritty fifties as Bangladesh shows resistance in first test
- Polish central bank raises interest rates by quarter point in surprise move
- Apparel maker Hanesbrands to cut 5,300 jobs, close 9 facilities in 5 countries
- SEC examines Bear Stearns hedge fund problems after mortgage investments go sour
- U.S. stocks fall after drop in durable goods orders, ahead of Fed's 2-day meeting
- Australia's Mundine retains WBA super middleweight title
- Rangers set to complete signing of DaMarcus Beasley from PSV Eindhoven
- Russian flag carrier Aeroflot pulls out of bidding for stake in Alitalia
- SEC examines Bear Stearns hedge fund problems after mortgage investments go sour
- Zimbabwe's Mugabe accuses Blair of "tricks, dishonesty and hypocrisy" on Blair's last day
- U.S. stocks fall after drop in May durable goods orders, ahead of Fed's 2-day meeting
- Roddick moves into third round at Wimbledon
- Bush short on political capital, time as he pushes for major overhaul of U.S. immigration law
- Albanian parliament fails to elect new president
- EU blocks Ryanair bid for Aer Lingus, saying it would reduce consumer choice
- EU takes Germany to court for protecting Deutsche Telekom's Internet monopoly
- U.S. medical association backs off calling excessive video game a true addiction
- Hong Kong businessman Carson Yeung set to buy 29.9 percent of Birmingham City
- Hammerson says it sold its stake in Place Vendome joint venture
- Israeli writer Amos Oz wins Spain's Prince of Asturias Prize
- CONI appeals league decision to clear Lecce's Cottafava and club doctor of doping
- Electronics retailer Best Buy announces $5.5 billion stock buyback, dividend increase
- Gas stations attacked amid anger over Iran's new fuel rationing
- Sarkozy's government removes contested clauses from university reform bill
- Nuclear inspectors set to visit North Korean reactor site
- French senators pinpoint 'management errors' and power struggle as source of EADS problems
- Brazilian midfielder Marcinho to move from Cruzeiro to Saint-Etienne
- World Bank lends Bulgaria euro90 million for road rehabilitation
- UN finds progress in tackling bird flu but Indonesia, Egypt, Nigeria still a concern
- J.Lo, Fergie, Usher among performers at fourth Fashion Rocks show at Radio City Music Hall
- Swiss level America's Cup series after win over Kiwis
- Garbage hauler Waste Management to convert landfill methane to electricity
- Lyon's Abidal prepared to snub training in order to join Barcelona
- Bayern Munich expects Roy Makaay to leave club after receiving offers
- Taylor Woodrow says sales rates in the U.S. have fallen
- Mauresmo withdraws from doubles tournament at Wimbledon
- Polish central bank raises interest rates by quarter point in surprise move
- Cable TV company Adelphia founder Rigas and son to report to prison for fraud convictions
- Hanesbrands to cut 5,300 jobs, close 9 facilities in 5 countries
- EU threatens Portugal with court action over special rights in Energias, GALP
- Government says lottery funding used to pay for Olympics will be repaid from land sale profits
- Oil tops $68 a barrel; gasoline, heating higher on unexpected drops in gas, distillate stocks
- Freed from Los Angeles jail, Paris Hilton expected to do much ballyhooed televised interview
- Judge in Grenada orders release of 3 of 13 jailed coup leaders; rest to go free within 2 years
- Food company ConAgra 4Q profit more than triples despite recall
- Texas high court refuses to reinstate conspiracy charge against Tom DeLay
- Arab anger over the Iraq, Lebanon wars could make his job difficult as Mideast envoy
- Hungary hoping to thwart takeover plans of MOL oil company by Austria's OMV
- Kyrgyz president signs bill abolishing death penalty
- Sacyr shares drop after French market authority rules against its Eiffage bid
- Merkel: 'Two-speed Europe' avoided due to agreement on new EU treaty
- FIFA changes altitude ban to matches above 3,000 meters
- Tony Blair resigns, Gordon Brown takes power in Britain
- U.S. dollar up, gold down in late European trading
- U.S. dollar up, gold down in late European trading
- Column: As iPhone hype reaches a crescendo, a memento mori for Apple
- Toronto FC makes another deal, exchanges Goldthwaite for NY's Dunivant
- Sunworld launches blood donation drive
- GET, Applied Materials sign pact
- Peugeot 207 to be marketed here
- Lakeshore offers samba package
- MOEA helps SME enhancement
- Summer holiday at Miramar Garden
- 2007 FIABCI Award announced
- Sidelines
- Despite loss to Proteas, Tendulkar's form excites Dravid
- Australia to go no further in rugby furor
- Errors and bullpen let down Tigers
- Peru surprises Uruguay as Copa America opens
- Alinghi rallies after falling behind Kiwis
- Venus shows plenty of rust in close call
- Serena survives upset bid, Roddick wins
- Taiwan's Hsieh falls game short of major upset
- In Brief
- Freed Hilton gets back to business of being Hilton
- BET honoree urges young singers to keep it classy
- Asian contestants gain recognition at beauty pageants
- Profit-taking pushes Taiex 0.24% lower
- Yen strengthens ahead of U.S. interest rate meeting
- PRC plans to offer higher returns on savings
- Dow declines following weak data on home sales
- In Brief
- Ten years after Asian financial crisis, China emerges big winner
- Chinese firm denies its U.S. tires are unsafe
- Playboy 'bunnies' to hit Macau
- iPhone fanatics line up for days for new gadget
- Reviews of iPhone say it lives up to hype, 'inspires lust'
- iSuppli trims 2007 semiconductor revenue growth forecast but remains optimistic
- Taiwan's economy shows signs of slowdown, government says
- Revenue to rise for Internet TV, report shows
- Advantech bags award for ARK-4170 computer
- Taishang may outdo local companies
- In Brief
- Japan says U.S. resolution on sex slavery won't harm ties between the two nations
- Top Malaysian politician resigns from Ibrahim opposition party
- Critics say Lao dam project has sickened villagers
- Politician okays marijuana for Indonesian food
- Maoists blow up station as India strike continues
- U.S. to verify reactor shutdown in North Korea, official states
- Pakistan, India struggle to help storm victims
- In Brief
- ANC meets over policy in South Africa
- Venezuela consolidates control of oil as U.S. firms pull out
- Abbas outlaws Palestinian militants
- Sarkozy is forced to put brakes on reform plans
- EU wakes up to China in Africa
- Anger flares over Iran's new fuel rationing policy
- Try offering sanctuary to the Iraqis
- Losing out to Russian weaponry
- UK's Blair lacks credibility in the Middle East
- Economy needs 'saving' from KMT
- Vietnamese seeking help from psychics in search for remains of their war dead
- Poland hospitals overstretched amid baby boom
- China turning its attention to civic work in Africa
- In Brief
- Sports official welcomes gesture by China of using 'Chinese Taipei'
- Railway chief rebuts terminator claim
- Taiwan group demands Japan apologize for WWII actions
- Murder suspect says he was paid to 'take care' of Wu
- Local institutes accredited for lab animal use
- Taipei County publishes stories describing 10 brave youngsters
- Taiwan ready to talk with China over finance, according to MAC
- DPP tabs 56 candidates for legislative election
- Falun Gong says members barred from Hong Kong
- NCC members to face charges for approving share transfers
- MOFA welcomes U.S. decision to allow visits
- Over 10,000 to be released July 16 under amnesty plan
- Brown replaces Blair as Britain's new leader
- PRC seizes shipments from the U.S.
- China closes food factories for illegal chemicals
- Cabinet okays plan to attract foreign experts
- Chen's daughter implies father-in-law is a coward
- World cannot afford nuclear climate solution: report
- Desertification a threat to global stability: UN study
- China moves to outlaw CFCs
- ASUS and Giant share experiences of branding
- Hsieh restates support for UN referendum and cross-strait reconciliation
- Four high-tech firms win approval for investment in China
- Pinoy Text Club
- Two Pinoys and one Thai sing for the Hai Yun Choir of NTOU
- Mary's Psalter (Rosary, Part 1)
- Citrix NetScaler gains market share in application delivery controllers market
- MasterCard introduces regional fashion ambassador as part of its 'I am Every Woman' campaign
- Global PC shipments to increase 11 percent partly because of strong uptake in developing markets
- Experiencing Macau this summer
- Chunghwa Telecom to retain its dominant market position in local access
- Hong Kong suffers less freedom after return to Chinese rule: Chen
- KMT jumps on referendum bandwagon over UN bid
- Oil tops $68 a barrel; gasoline, heating higher on unexpected drops in gas, distillate stocks
- Brown's successor inherits strong economy marred by rising debt, interest rates
- Ford joins General Motors in group fighting greenhouse gas emissions
- NBA extends TV contracts with ESPN/ABC, TNT
- Senate considers making it harder for illegal immigrants in U.S. to gain lawful status
- Tonga to become WTO's 151st member next month
- Adelphia founder Rigas and son told to report to prison in August for fraud convictions
- Tony Blair resigns, Gordon Brown takes power in Britain
- Ford, Chrysler join General Motors in group fighting greenhouse gas emissions
- Astana rider Kessler tested positive for doping, team says
- Judge in Grenada orders release of 3 of 13 jailed coup leaders; rest to go free within 2 years
- Montoya breathing easier after getting first U.S. stock-car victory
- Texas high court refuses to reinstate conspiracy charge against Tom DeLay
- Norway raises key interest rate by 0.25 percentage point to 4.50 percent
- Stocks mixed as Fed holds 2-day meeting, durable goods orders show drop in May
- Merkel: 'Two-speed Europe' avoided due to agreement on new EU treaty
- Marco Andretti gets back on track with strong showing in Iowa
- European stocks end lower
- Court sides with Episcopal diocese in property dispute with breakaway churches
- Gordon Brown takes power in Britain after Blair resigns
- Left hopes Rome mayor is the right man to reverse decline
- Serena Williams, Andy Roddick, Justine Henin advance to third round
- Arab anger over the Iraq, Lebanon wars could make his job difficult as Mideast envoy
- Waterford Wedgwood losses narrow, says it's turning toward profit
- EU blocks Ryanair bid for Aer Lingus, saying it would reduce consumer choice
- Senate subpoenas White House, Cheney's office, for documents related to wiretapping
- EU threatens to sue France unless it changes law banning foreign gambling ads
- Johannesburg to host World Cup opener and final
- Berlin museum authorities unveil reworked design for Museum Island reception center
- U.S. medical association backs off calling excessive video gaming a true addiction
- Judge in Grenada orders release of 3 of 13 jailed coup leaders; rest to go free within 2 years
- Ivanovic's looks don't amount to much help on the tennis court
- Gebrselassie sets world record in one-hour run
- EU asks Poland to drop government veto power over 15 key businesses
- Democrats in House of Representatives want to push higher fuel economy standards this year
- Ukrainian president calls for national referendum more constitutional changes
- Williams sisters, Raymond, King to face Russia in Fed Cup semis
- U.S. Senate subpoenas White House, Cheney's office, for documents related to wiretapping
- AMA Softens Video-Game Addiction Measure
- Swiss level America's Cup series after win over Kiwis
- Ireland says focus on R&D key to keeping its Celtic Tiger economy atop Europe
- Oil prices rise by more than $1 a barrel; gas, heating up on unexpected drops in supplies
- Myanmar dissidents report pro-democracy activists released from detention
- Euro slips against U.S. dollar
- Fed takes economy's pulse at 2-day meeting; no change in rates expected
- French Senate pinpoints causes and remedies for EADS woes
- Sarkozy's government removes contested clauses from university reform bill
- Bush speaks by phone with Blair, praises him as a visionary and friend
- Reports: 21 people convicted in HIV-infection scandal that outraged Kazakhstan
- House Democrats want to push higher U.S. gas mileage standards this summer
- Nigerian opposition politicians willing to join new president's national-unity government
- Texas high court refuses to reinstate conspiracy charge against former U.S. Rep.Tom DeLay
- Sacyr shares drop after French market authority rules against its Eiffage bid
- Stars of "Oceans 13" have donated more than half the US$9.3 million they raised to help Darfur
- Southwest Airlines will reduce the number of planes once planned for fleet, CEO says
- Joey Fatone to host NBC's new sing-along variety game show, `The Singing Bee'
- Noncommunicable diseases in line to plague poor countries by 2015, World Bank says
- U.N.: Relief efforts threatened in eastern Congo by assaults on aid groups
- Jury begins deliberations in fraud trial of Conrad Black, others
- Haile Gebrselassie sets world record in one-hour run, 20K
- Bob Gazzale named new president, chief executive of the American Film Institute
- New York business leaders appeal to Congress for post-9/11 health aid
- Serena Williams, Andy Roddick, Justine Henin advance to third round
- Louisiana governor announces $250 million Mexican oil firm deal
- Cruise's Scientology Stirs Ire in Berlin
- 21 people convicted in HIV-infection scandal that outraged Kazakhstan
- FIFA changes altitude ban to matches above 3,000 meters
- Grocery chain Kroger launches cholesterol-cutting milk
- Drama Accompanies New Clarkson Album
- Conservative author's attacks aid Democrat Edwards' presidential campaign fundraising
- Alinghi bests New Zealand with classic match-race sailing to even series 2-2
- Gordon Brown takes power in Britain after Blair resigns
- Rangers completes signing of DaMarcus Beasley from PSV Eindhoven
- Gold mixed
- Nintendo to let outside developers make games for the Wii
- Arab anger over the Iraq, Lebanon wars could make his job difficult as Mideast envoy
- FIFA names ex-marketing chief Jerome Valcke general secretary
- Judge in Grenada orders release of 3 of 13 jailed coup leaders; rest to go free within 2 years
- Fashion House Founder Liz Claiborne Dies
- Marlin hoping for special birthday
- Energy prices climb while other commodities markets trade mixed
- More benefit from food-based calcium than supplements, preliminary study suggests
- Clinton, Richardson urge Bush administration to continue talking to Iran
- Dollar mostly higher against major currencies ahead of Fed interest rate decision
- Long-lost manuscript of Pearl Buck's 'The Good Earth' is found
- Colombian rebels hope to sign cease-fire with government by end of July
- U.S. stocks rally after wobbly day of trading as Fed holds 2-day meeting
- NBA extends TV contracts with ESPN/ABC, TNT
- Ranks of world's richest grow in 2006; wealth rises at fastest pace in 7 years
- Stocks rally after wobbly day of trading as Fed holds 2-day meeting
- Blair: Constituency deserves a full-time representative
- SEC examines Bear Stearns hedge fund problems after mortgage investments go sour
- U.S. Senate kills bids to make legalization more difficult for unlawful immigrants
- Guitar Center agrees to be acquired by private equity firm for $1.9 billion in cash
- Oil prices settle just short of $69 a barrel; gas, heating up on unexpected drops in supplies
- Oil workers at Brazil's Petrobras approve strike over salaries, promotions
- White to Wallabies: Let's see how good you are
- Canadian organizers hope soccer's U20 World Cup will turn heads
- How making illegal immigrants leave U.S. before they could stay would work
- Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht to invest in ethanol
- Ochoa racing toward an elusive first major
- Federal Trade Commission urges cautious approach on regulation of Internet traffic
- Conservative author's remarks aid Democrat Edwards' U.S. presidential campaign fundraising
- Red Hat 1Q profit up 17 percent, driven by strong sales growth, Linux demand
- Treasury Secretary Paulson to review regulatory system for finances
- Protesters invade work site in attempt to stop Brazil river project
- U.S. Senate subpoenas White House, Cheney's office, for documents related to wiretapping
- U.S. regulator accuses Swiss bank UBS of running 'hedge fund hotel'
- Drivers Arrested for Speeding at 141 Mph
- Detainee who refused Guantanamo medical procedure describes failing health
- Woods to play in his inaugural tournament
- Jury begins deliberations in fraud trial of Conrad Black, others
- Gebrselassie breaks two world records in one-hour run at Golden Spike meet
- Louisiana poised to become last U.S. state to ban cockfighting
- Officer Loses Job Over Jail 'Sex Show'
- Man With Headache Finds Bullet in Head
- Man, 87, Finishes Steep Uphill Race
- Spector witness says victim was a depressed 40-year-old actress
- Detainee who refused Guantanamo medical procedure describes failing health
- Former All Blacks scrumhalf Joey Sadler dead at 92
- Meningitis shot advised for ages 11-18 now that supplies more stable
- Woods to play in his inaugural tournament
- Lawmakers say black market in arms technology could be in business without A.Q. Khan
- FIFA divides Andean soccer with new, higher altitude ban
- Colombian navy captures alleged rebel accused of recent deadly bombings
- Oprah Winfrey will open a store near her television studio
- Abandoned Trumpet Causes Scare in Utah
- The 'Real Deal' still real serious about retiring as champion
- White to Wallabies: Let's see how good you are
- New Zealand Telecom names Briton as new chief executive
- Usher and fiance Tameka Foster announce they are expecting a baby in the fall
- U.S. Army awards billion-dollar contracts for logistics support in Iraq, Afghanistan
- Gebrselassie breaks two world records in one-hour run at Golden Spike meet
- Citgo found guilty of Clean Air violations
- Judge's ruling in Prempro case stops Wyeth 'pre-emption' strategy
- Australia's Bluescope Steel sells Texan Vistawall to CRH PLC
- Grenada releases 3 of 13 jailed coup leaders; rest to go free within 2 years
- Senate subpoenas White House, Cheney's office, for documents related to eavesdropping
- Britain's new prime minister to name Cabinet team
- U.S. commando forces under new leadership more interested in 'indirect' warfare
- Is $1.5 million bid for Paris Hilton's garbage real?
- Filmmaker Michael Moore recalls a time when U.S. health-care system was not so `Sicko'
- Arab anger over the Iraq, Lebanon wars could make his job difficult as Mideast envoy
- South Africa's Thabo Mbeki says succession is not the question
- CIA, FBI documents provide clues to 1973 killing of Israeli diplomat
- Little Rock offers plenty tied to 50th anniversary of desegregation
- Maddux's 340th win helps San Diego beat Giants
- Avoid air hassles: Be discreet and on your best behavior
- Wahaha-Danone brand name feud highlights pitfalls of China business ventures
- ABC Renews Belushi's 'According to Jim'
- Texas high court refuses to reinstate conspiracy charge against Tom DeLay
- Argentina's leftist president meets Buenos Aires' conservative mayor-elect
- Hingis just happy to be playing at Wimbledon again
- Icahn says private equity buyout rush has peaked
- Serena Williams' dad unhappy about chair umpire
- Down to the wire: tight race for 2014 Winter Games
- Capsules of contenders for 2014 Winter Olympics
- U.S. Women's Open Tee Times
- Kansas City sweep Angels
- Immigration bill faces make-or-break vote Thursday, with bipartisan opposition likely
- Spectacle Island offers spectacular views of Boston Harbor
- Conservative author's remarks aid Democrat Edwards' U.S. presidential campaign fundraising
- Human Rights Watch accuses Philippine military of `dirty war' against leftists
- U.S. lawmakers approve extension of Andean trade agreement
- Family's long battle to learn who killed husband and father
- Venezuelans protest for free speech on Press Freedom Day
- China's product safety woes hit again with toothpaste and tire recalls, chemicals in food
- Memories endure as Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk turns 100
- Rockies, plains and Great Lakes backdrop for a railway journey back in time, glitches included
- Wife Blames Shooting on Burglar Alarm
- Actor Paul Glaser files for divorce from second wife
- British Airways to shift Texas flights to Heathrow from Gatwick
- Detroit make late run to overtake Sun
- 'Starsky & Hutch' Star Seeks Divorce
- Bidding War for Paris Hilton's Garbage
- Human Rights Watch accuses Philippine military of `dirty war' against leftists
- Oil companies see risks in Venezuela but face few alternatives, analysts say
- US governor signs law banning national ID card, citing concerns about privacy, cost
- US state's attorney general to drop half of charges against doctor who performs abortions
- Wahaha-Danone brand name feud highlights pitfalls of China business ventures
- Wis. Man Accused of Stomping Pet Fish
- South Korea to screen world premier of Speilberg's 'Transformers'
- Wis. Man Accused of Stomping Pet Fish
- Man Gets 10 Years in License Shooting
- Wife Blames Shooting on Burglar Alarm
- China seizes pigs force-fed with water in latest food safety scare
- Kansas City sweep Angels
- Maddux's 340th win helps San Diego beat Giants
- Grenada releases 3 of 13 jailed coup leaders; rest to go free within 2 years
- China proposes US$200 billion for new investment agency
- Starbucks to Promote Climate-Change Film
- Long kept in dark, accessory makers zero in on iPhone specs
- Young dog rescued from Kuwaiti desert awaits experimental prosthesis in US
- Japanese party says Fujimori to run in Japanese parliamentary race
- Australian manganese miner Consolidated Minereals receives bid from Territory Resources
- Australia's Coles said TPG-led group won't make takeover bid
- Boxer Al-Shaick suspended for 2 years for refusing doping test
- Myanmar dissidents report pro-democracy activists released from detention
- Differences surface in Nepal's coalition government over ambassador appointments
- Conservative author's remarks aid Democrat Edwards' U.S. presidential campaign fundraising
- WHO: 77,000 die annually in Asia-Pacific from climate change
- Fujimori says he's running for Japan's Parliament, but not ending political career in Peru
- Maddux's 340th win helps San Diego beat Giants
- Japanese domestic auto production up 6.3 percent in May, first rise in 3 months
- Mongolia's Cabinet approves draft investment law for massive Oyu Tolgoi copper mine
- Philippine shares up 1.6 percent, tracking Wall Street's advance
- Paralyzed gymnast's Olympic spirit still burns bright for 2008
- Mexico stuns Brazil in Copa America to continue upsets
- China's construction, factory investment up 27 percent in May
- Japan's industrial production fell in May for third straight month
- Internet auction for Paris Hilton's trash reaches $1.5 million, but is the offer real?
- Hilton Describes Jail as 'Traumatic'
- Australian police drop charges against photographer accused of spying on Nicole Kidman
- Young dog rescued from Kuwaiti desert awaits experimental prosthesis in US
- SKorea to conduct on-site inspections of US beef industry
- Malaysian prosecutors appeal steel tycoon's acquittal in high-profile graft case
- 'Die Hard' memorabilia, including dirty undershirt, to live forever at Smithsonian
- White House to face tough crowd in Congress, after senior Republican seeks change in Iraq
- Iraq targets a quarterfinal spot in spite of disrupted buildup
- Japan aiming for third straight Asian title
- Australian manganese miner Consolidated Minereals receives bid from Territory Resources
- Shock snatches win over Sun
- South Koreans aiming to overcome disrupted preparation
- Chinese auditor finds misconduct affecting US$2 billion at three major banks
- Boxer Al-Shaick suspended for 2 years for refusing doping test
- Court dismisses insider trading charges against Citigroup in Australia
- Speilberg's 'Transformers' hits theaters in South Korea
- Human Rights Watch accuses Philippine military of `dirty war' against leftists
- Fashion Designer Liz Claiborne Dies
- Indian filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt to make film on cricket coach Bob Woolmer's death
- Singapore's Hyflux granted China water treatment projects worth US$31 million
- Taiwan shares rebound 0.5 percent on strength in transport sector
- US police officer who ordered women to perform jail-cell 'sex show' will be fired
- China says safety of exports guaranteed in rare move to directly address concerns
- Officer Loses Job Over Jail 'Sex Show'
- Pro-democracy activists jump into Hong Kong's harbor to boost turnout for protest
- Slain Mongolian met lover in several Asian cities, witness testifies
- Charges Dropped in Kidman Spy Case
- HMV full-year profits fall by half; Japan unit up for sale
- Speilberg's 'Transformers' hits theaters in South Korea
- More than 800,000 stricken in wake of Pakistan flooding
- Oil prices rise above US$69 a barrel after data shows unexpected drop in gasoline stocks
- Mongolia's Cabinet approves draft investment law for massive Oyu Tolgoi copper mine
- Malaysia's Petronas reports record annual profit
- Japanese stocks rebound after 4-day slide, bouyed by Wall Street's rally
- Dollar higher against yen in Asia on weaker Japanese industrial data
- Singapore's corporate governance standards lag developed markets: study
- Diageo says on course for 8 percent profit gain for full year
- Danish jobless rate below 100,000 unemployed people
- Laura Bush visits Zambia to highlight U.S. efforts to combat disease
- Embryonic stem cells created from unfertilized eggs, not embryos, scientists report
- Sri Lanka crushes Bangladesh by an innings and 234 runs
- Bloomsbury says orders for new Harry Potter rose 17 percent
- More than 800,000 stricken in wake of Pakistan flooding
- China to loan a pair of pandas to Spain
- Lukoil says profits drop 23 percent in 1Q on lower prices, higher tax
- Chinese shares tumble 4 percent on policy uncertainty
- Philippine shares up 1.6 percent, tracking Wall Street's advance
- Greece begins private placement of 10.7 pct stake in OTE telecom
- HMV full-year profits drop sharply, Japan unit up for sale
- Fiat and Russia's Samotlor-NN agree to produce a light commercial vehicle
- Kewell admits was close to quitting during 11-month injury layoff
- Private equity firm Terra Firma says it extended EMI Group Offer to July 4
- Boat sinks in eastern Indonesia, leaving 11 missing
- Obama draws even more donors to his campaign in the second quarter
- Airbus, Chinese partners sign deal to set up China assembly line
- Taiwan government approves China investment by chip packaging firms
- Altadis says prospective bidders have finished due diligence
- Special election to fill Tony Blair's seat to be held on July 19
- Hong Kong shares rebound after 3-day decline, led by China Mobile, CNOOC
- Britain's new prime minister to pick new Cabinet team
- Pope Benedict XVI approves wider use of old Latin Mass
- Reports: Real Madrid board meets to fire coach Fabio Capello
- South African public sector strike ends
- Rank Group says 2nd-half profit to be crimped by casino laws, smoking ban
- Pakistan court grants appeal, bail to jailed same-sex couple
- Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra increases stake in Manchester City
- Champions Stuttgart to kick off German season vs. runner-up Schalke
- Saunier Duval-Prodir team rider Leonardo Piepoli under suspicion for doping at Giro
- More than 800,000 stricken in wake of Pakistan flooding
- Prosecution cross-examines forensic expert testifying for Spector in murder trial
- Portugal's reformist prime minister tackles bigger challenge with EU presidency
- Britain's new prime minister picks new Cabinet team with David Milliband as Foreign Secretary
- Bolivia's Morales hopes for further FIFA moves on altitude ban after meeting
- German unemployment drops to below 9 percent
- Japan to examine US-submitted data on American beef imports
- Down to the wire: tight race for 2014 Winter Games
- Brown picks Straw as Britain's justice secretary
- Amputee Pistorius takes on Olympic champion Wariner in able bodied race at Sheffield
- Mechanic finds kitten hiding under van hood
- Cirque du Soleil kicks off maiden China run in Shanghai
- Barry Callebaut may sell Brach's business unit; nine-month sales rose 4.1 percent
- Lewis Hamilton returns to Europe in first place in the Formula One drivers' standings
- Most Asian markets rise on Wall Street gains, but China shares slump 4 percent
- Feds recover lost manuscript of Pearl Buck's 'The Good Earth'
- Feyenoord signs Netherlands striker Roy Makaay from Bayern Munich on three-year deal
- Toyota says Japanese technology, worker skill at apex at Lexus plant
- Veolia wins US$945 million desalination contract in Saudi Arabia
- Desafio Espanol skipper Jablonski to sail German boat at next America's Cup
- Saunier Duval-Prodir team rider Leonardo Piepoli under suspicion for doping at Giro
- Federer wins 50th straight match on grass in second round at Wimbledon
- Japan to examine US-submitted data on American beef imports