英文新聞列表 English News List
- Military-installed Thai government to hire U.S. public relations firm
- Sanofi-Aventis says FDA approves hyperglycemia treatment for diabetics
- RadioShack 1Q profit soars on lower operating costs, improved margins
- 'Disturbia' Earns $9.1M As Spidey Looms
- NYC subway rescue hero sued by his former lawyer
- French lab asked for outside check of how it handled Landis samples
- US$1 billion to be invested in hydropower projects in Tajikistan
- EU backs Unibet over Tour de France ban
- Euro inflation calms to 1.8 percent in April as industry confidence climbs
- Most Asian markets drop, Hong Kong weighed down by China's credit tightening
- Most Asian markets drop, Hong Kong weighed down by China's credit tightening
- Italy's Eni buys Dominion's Gulf of Mexico assets for US$4.8 billion
- Malaysian prime minister silent over whether by-election win will prompt early polls
- Malaysian prime minister silent over whether by-election win will prompt early polls
- White House press secretary back on job after cancer surgery
- Chinese businesses say animal feed commonly laced with mildly toxic melamine
- Group of Islamic nations applauds Thailand's policy in restive south
- Carrefour shareholders give new investors spots on board
- Thai shares rise led by energy and petrochemical blue chips
- Indian shares move lower; ICICI Bank, Hindustan Lever down
- Indian shares move lower; ICICI Bank, Hindustan Lever down
- Ericsson, Napster in deal to provide song catalog in U.S.
- Turkish stock market drops as government under pressure to call early elections
- Verizon's 1Q earnings fall 8.4 percent as divested businesses offset wireless gains
- Yahoo buying rest of online advertising marketplace Right Media for $680M
- Bremen loses ground, could miss both targets
- Tyson posts 2Q profit of $68M
- Bangladesh retains World Cup squad for limited-overs home series against India
- Bangladesh retains World Cup squad for limited-overs home series against India
- WHO: Indoor fires for cooking, heating kill 1.5 million every year
- EU approves hepatitis treatment, triggering payment by Novartis
- Hilton Hotels 1Q profit drops 9 percent on renovations at New York Property
- Istanbul governor orders schools shut on May Day in anticipation of clashes
- Kellogg earnings rise in 1st quarter, helped by snack sales
- Wrigley profit rose in 1st-quarter, aided by international sales
- Ireland leaves out entire first-choice lineup for Argentina tour
- Tunick hopes to make mass nude photo shoot in Mexico City's main plaza his biggest
- Germany's Deutsche Boerse in talks to buy U.S. options exchange ISE
- Small explosion hits police office in Corsica ahead of candidate's visit
- Schering Plough says it won European recommendation on combination therapy
- Bangladesh retains World Cup squad for limited-overs home series against India
- Wrigley profit rose in 1st-quarter, aided by international sales
- Blatter says backup hosts available for 2010 World Cup
- Kazakhmys says 1st-quarter copper production rose 10 percent
- Hilton Hotels 1Q profit drops 9 percent on renovations at New York Property
- Euro slips against U.S. dollar
- Croatia mourns death of former Prime Minister Ivica Racan
- Henson named in weakened Wales squad to tour Australia
- Barthez confirms he's leaving Nantes
- Chakvetadze beats Craybas in first round of J&S Cup
- Campbell: No Grudge Against Ex-Editor
- U.S. consumer spending rises by slowest amount in 5 months
- U.S. Supreme Court Court declines to hear two Gauntanamo prisoners' case challenging military commissions
- Supreme Court rules in favor of Microsoft in case involving AT&T patent
- U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear Guantanamo prisoners' case challenging military commissions
- Weekday circulation at U.S. daily newspapers falls 2.1 percent in latest reporting period
- Series of bombings strike Baghdad and other cities as at least 29 killed in Iraq
- Supreme Court rules in favor of Microsoft in case involving AT&T patent
- Love Plans to Sell Cobain's Belongings
- Kurt Cobain's widow, Courtney Love, plans to auction belongings of the Nirvana singer
- Bangladesh court sentences ex-lawmaker to 3 years in jail in corruption crackdown
- Turkish stock market drops as political turmoil takes toll
- Colombian prosecutor probing U.S. firms in Washington visit
- Google nudges U.S. state governments to make their public records databases more easily accessible
- New findings back evidence of marijuana's damaging effect on brain
- U.S. and Indian officials meet at critical point in nuclear talks
- South African arrested for insulting Zambian president
- Chavez takes cool view toward OAS, says Latin America better off without World Bank
- Champions League: Chelsea focuses on Europe after slip in Premier League
- Rage Rages at Coachella Music Festival
- Austrian Olympic Committee chief hopes for quick end to Turin probe
- Tyson posts 2Q profit of $68M; says beef, pork and chicken all perform well
- Germany's Deutsche Boerse in talks to buy U.S. options exchange ISE
- Rage Against the Machine rages at Coachella music festival
- U.S. expresses confidence in Turkish democracy amid political turmoil
- Ailing Sen. Johnson returns to his home in Washington
- South Korean tycoon denies allegations over beating incident
- Supreme Court rules in favor of Microsoft in case involving AT&T patent
- Basso quits Discovery Channel team after fresh doping allegations
- Ukrainian lawmakers vote for simultaneous early presidential, parliamentary ballot
- WTO official skips niceties, slams U.S. position on farm subsidies
- Blatter backs World Cup in Asia in 2018
- Stars Salute Ella Fitzgerald at Concert
- The lyrics of Sting, solo and with the Police, coming out in book form
- Delta Air Lines exits bankruptcy leaner than when it entered 19 1/2 months ago
- Woolmer was poisoned before murder, BBC reports
- Dodgers appear to be warming to Tsao's cool
- Canucks' missed chances hand Ducks victory
- Fire isn't enough to keep Mavs from getting burned
- Sidelines
- Late flurry gives Arsenal win
- Rijkaard says he may have to slow Messi
- Why can't more athletes be like Agassi?
- Nadal wins third consecutive Barcelona title
- In Brief
- Blind pilot breaks record by flying halfway round world
- Scientists find 2,500-year-old coffins in PRC
- E-mailing style seen as reflection of your respect for recipient
- Wolfowitz to plead his case in crucial World Bank meeting
- Taiex slides by 74 points,led by Quanta
- NT dollar falls to six-month low on carry trade
- China Airlines posts unexpected loss
- Spain's costumed collection agents practice public humiliation
- KFC, Taco Bell end use of trans fat oil
- Chinatrust sees 2007 profit to reach NT$17.5b
- Taiwan-China trade up 10.3% in January to February period
- UMC profit falls 88% as clients cut orders
- In Brief
- Top global scientists gather for climate meeting
- Guantanamo bay jailing 'tyrannical,' Australian ex-prime minister claims
- U.S. says 136 Taliban killed in western Afghan
- Sri Lankan Tigers vow more air raids to come
- China rejects Amnesty claim of continued abuse
- In Brief
- Hamas warns of another uprising by Palestinians
- Jerusalem court convicts Vanunu on media ties, confines him to Israel
- Chavez, Latin American allies look to build on cooperation
- Ethiopian rebels call for peace talks
- UK terror plotters pronounced guilty by London court
- Jamestown at 400 still relevant today
- Renewed deflation in Japan has consequences for Asia
- Use Olympic flap to highlight Taiwan's rights
- In New Delhi,a public kiss is not just a kiss
- Muslim women in France seek hymenoplasty to reconstruct life
- May Day holidays spell nightmares for PRC laborers
- 'Long-necked' Karen girls yearn for normality
- Official says KMT-CPC pacts further complicate situation
- In Brief
- Taipei City offers scholarships to Americans studying Chinese
- Court orders firm to pay Ichiro NT$5 million in compensation
- Poll says over 70% of laborers worry about overworking
- MOJ's draft bill to benefit nearly 25,000 prisoners
- PRC scholar introduces thoughts on Confucius
- Annual colon cancer screening urged for those over 50
- PFP lawmakers will not vote on Ma bill today
- MND to punish source of Han Kuang leak
- Advocate optimistic about WHO bid
- EU official urges Taiwan to beef up its defenses
- DPP official warns mudslingers will face disciplinary action
- Hau slammed over textbook plan
- Rally in Cairo calls to free reporter
- Hospital confirms Chen did suffer from mild stroke
- Philippines orders troops to stop growing violence
- Olmert faces pressure over report on war
- Turkish bourse drops as political turmoil takes toll
- St. Lucia resumes formal ties with Taiwan
- Taiwan, St. Lucia resume diplomatic ties
- Labor chief offers to quit
- 3G to push growth in the Taiwanese PDA application IC market in 2007
- Taiwan's SMEs to increase IT spending by 0.7 percent this year, says MIC
- Far EasTone proposes capital reduction to return about NT$7.7 billion to shareholders
- Credit risk of iTraxx Asia Ex-Japan Series 7 index is broadly stable, says Fitch
- FedEx expands express freight service in Asia-Pacific
- Securities Industry News and Financial Insights announce second annual SecuritiesTech 2007 ranking of top solution providers
- Rolling stores to provide affordable basic commodities to workers on Labor Day
- South Korea affirms confidence in Philippines' overseas labor policy, global migration management system
- Texas Instruments names Larry Tan as president of Asia operations
- CLA chairman resigns over minium wage issue
- Rage Rages at Coachella Music Festival
- Natalie Cole, others pay tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, the `First Lady of Song,' at LA concert
- Djokovic struggles through first-round match at Estoril
- U.S. press secretary, back on job after cancer surgery, says he is lucky
- Basso quits Discovery Channel team after fresh doping allegations
- Dial Press to Publish Sting's Lyrics
- U.S. military reports 5 troops killed in Iraq, including 3 in single roadside bombing in Baghdad
- Telecom Italia deal ends long battle for control of former state monopoly
- Italian energy company Eni buys Dominion's Gulf of Mexico assets for $4.76 billion
- U.S. stocks trade mixed after data shows slight rises in inflation, personal spending
- Telecom Italia deal ends long battle for control of former state monopoly
- Oil futures prices fall, gasoline rises after more refinery outages over the weekend
- Ford announces proposal for sale of unit to Ontario manufacturer
- Defending champion Rochus defeated in the first round at BMW Open
- Slovaks, Swiss advance to qualifying round with wins over Germany, Italy
- Police clamp down on May Day celebrations in Zimbabwe
- Nigerian police vow to put down unauthorized protests
- Germany's Deutsche Boerse in talks to buy U.S. options exchange ISE
- Are Superheroes' Women Their Kryptonite?
- Basso quits Discovery Channel team after fresh doping allegations
- Petrova, Chakvetadze advance to second round of J&S Cup
- Army Chief Sending Prince Harry to Iraq
- European stocks end higher
- White House says it plans to ask Iraqi leader about security officer purge
- U.S. press secretary, back on job after cancer surgery, says he is lucky
- Royal's tactics fail to threaten Sarkozy's lead in race for French presidency
- Berlin Philharmonic to perform Mahler on U.S. tour
- Lead investigator in killing of World Cup cricket coach does not confirm drugging
- Germany's Deutsche Boerse in talks to buy U.S. options exchange ISE
- Jolie, Pearl Talk About `A Mighty Heart'
- Angelina Jolie and Mariane Pearl discuss `A Mighty Heart'
- Lead investigator in killing of World Cup cricket coach does not confirm drugging
- Defending champion Stamm wins Velux 5 Oceans title
- White House to query Iraqi government over reported purge of security officers
- Minor leaguers Roney, Vasquez suspended for positive doping tests
- Hasselbeck Is Pregnant With Second Child
- Carson's Foil Tommy Newsom Dies at 78
- Rocker Bono teams up to Democratic presidential hopeful Clinton on education legislation
- Army Chief Says Harry Will Go to Iraq
- DVDs: `Dreamgirls,' `Little Children'
- Woman apologizes for outing U.S. State Department official as client of escort service
- Lead investigator in killing of World Cup cricket coach does not confirm drugging
- Champions League: Chelsea focuses on Europe after slip in Premier League
- Bears' Tank Johnson pleads guilty to misdemeanor weapons charge
- Bush indicates willingness to work with U.S. Democrats on Iraq
- No end in sight for growing patent backlog at U.S. trademark office
- Autuori leaves Brazil's Cruzeiro
- Bush indicates willingness to work with U.S. Democrats on Iraq
- Chrysler to come out with more efficient hybrid Hemi engine
- Chinese upset BMW Oracle Racing in Louis Vuitton Cup racing
- Reality TV producer Mark Burnett marries actress Roma Downey
- Hasselbeck Is Pregnant With Second Child
- Bush indicates willingness to work with U.S. Democrats on Iraq
- Doctors sue Louisiana over care of poor, uninsured
- Saudi king rejected U.S. appeal in declining to meet with Iraqi leader
- U.S. military reports 5 troops killed in Iraq; 32 Shiite mourners killed in suicide bombing
- Stronger snack sales, tax break help boost Kellogg 1Q earnings
- London shoppers line up to await the debut of Kate Moss collection
- Head of Kyoto body questions Canada's new climate change plan
- `Survivor' Producer Weds `Angel' Downey
- London shoppers line up for debut of Kate Moss collection
- Carson's Foil Tommy Newsom Dies at 78
- Spector Trial Interrupted for Two Days
- Review: Spidey's Web Too Long This Time
- Tommy Newsom, `Tonight Show' band member dubbed `Mr. Excitement' by Johnny Carson, dies at 78
- Lead investigator in killing of World Cup cricket coach does not confirm drugging
- Lead investigator in killing of World Cup cricket coach does not confirm drugging
- U.S. military death toll for April rises above 100
- Review: Spidey's Web Too Long This Time
- Conrad Black lawyer rips former Hollinger director
- Djokovic struggles through first-round match at Estoril
- Virginia governor closes loophole that allowed university shooter to obtain guns
- A late rally fails to stick as oil prices fall despite unrelenting rise in gasoline prices
- Northwest Airlines 1Q loss is $292 million on bankruptcy expenses
- America's Cup coincides with tourism boom in Valencia
- Congress must stand up to Bush on Iraq, Edwards says
- Doctors sue Louisiana over care of poor, uninsured
- Film Review: `Spider-Man 3' spins an overlong and convoluted web
- Gold mixed
- Review: `Waitress' Is Rich, Bittersweet
- Sweden, Switzerland, Canada, Slovaks advance
- Bruce Willis: It's Weird to Be Famous
- Spurs' Duncan and Bowen highlight NBA All-Defensive team
- 'View' Co-Host Hasselbeck Pregnant Again
- Bruce Willis: It's Weird to Be Famous
- A late rally fails to stick as oil prices fall despite unrelenting rise in gasoline prices
- U.S. cocoa hits 7-week lows as speculators worry about supply after rainfall
- Wheldon hopes to sustain momentum in run-up to Indianapolis
- Dollar gains against euro on a mixed bag of economic news from U.S. and Europe
- Bruce Willis talks about fame, relationship with ex-wife, Demi Moore, in magazine interview
- Saudi king rejected U.S. appeal in declining to meet with Iraqi leader
- Quase metade dos mexicanos tem pelo menos um parente nos EUACidade do M
- Illegally parked alligator snarls freeway traffic in San Antonio
- U.S. stocks retreat as investors take profits, chew on inflation and spending data
- Boeing CEO says company 'turned corner' in '06, to overtake Airbus soon
- Boeing CEO says company 'turned corner' in '06, to overtake Airbus soon
- Berlin Philharmonic to Perform Mahler
- Lead investigator in killing of World Cup cricket coach does not confirm drugging
- Stronger snack sales, tax break help boost Kellogg 1Q earnings
- Police Find Alleged Home Burglar Asleep
- British civil leaked Blair-Bush memo to help Kerry in U.S. election
- 'Disturbia' rules box office again with $9 million weekend
- Man Allegedly Takes Wallet, Leaves Phone
- McCartney Says New CD Is Retrospective
- Chicago bartender beaten on video files lawsuit against police officer, city
- Virginia governor closes loophole that allowed university shooter to obtain guns
- Sweden, Switzerland, Canada, Slovaks advance
- Review: `Waitress' Is Rich, Bittersweet
- `Disturbia' Rules Box Office Again
- Hashish Clogs Courthouse Toilet in Spain
- Review: Spidey's Web Too Long This Time
- `Disturbia' Rules Box Office Again
- Toddler Calls 911 After Mother Collapses
- Inmates Take Swipe at Toilet Paper Cuts
- Barroso says progress made in talks with U.S. on climate change
- 'Survivor' Producer Weds 'Angel' Downey
- Famed Argentine rights group Mothers of the Plaza marks 30th anniversary
- Author Cussler's attorney says contract proves film company reneged on 'Sahara'
- Reading ruins Owen's comeback match with 1-0 win over Newcastle
- CEO says Boeing 'turned corner' in '06, to overtake Airbus soon
- Immigration groups plan nationwide rallies on Tuesday, lower turnout expected than 2006
- Dunfermline defeats St. Mirren 1-0 in Scottish Premier League
- Will Rosie Be Back Soon?
- Open Skies deal releaxing U.S.-Europe airline regulations signed
- O'Donnell: You'll Hear My New Plans Soon
- Sony Pictures creates new international film division
- Former vice presidential candidate warns of possibility of a third-party campaign in 2008
- Alyson Hannigan Has Her Big `Mother' Day
- Chefe do Ex
- U.S. report says Venezuela aiding leftist rebels from Colombia
- 13 Dead Goats Found Dumped in Wis. Town
- Saint Louis University to lead national study of new vaccine for smallpox
- Valderrama in Biz With `Idol' Producer
- U.S. government expands offshore oil and gas drilling off Alaska, Virginia and in Gulf of Mexico
- Wilmer Valderrama signs with `American Idol' company to produce scripted and reality series
- Ohio authorities again vow no death penalty in case of doctor accused of murdering his wife
- U.S. government expands offshore oil and gas drilling off Alaska, Virginia and in Gulf of Mexico
- Sales of investment homes plunge but sales of vacation homes post increase in 2006
- German chancellor hands over to United States the map that first named America
- Yahoo ups ante in Google duel by buying Right Media for $680M
- Bank Of Mexico cuts 2007 GDP growth estimate
- Human Rights Watch says Wal-Mart's anti-union tactics violate workers' rights
- O'Donnell: You'll Hear My New Plans Soon
- Chicago bartender beaten on video files lawsuit against police officer, city
- Governmnent now concedes that Canadian officials reported Afghan torture allegations
- Ex-prosecutors tell Congress that Guntanamo detainees should have access to U.S. courts
- Smart bombs for lymphoma underused
- Royal Dutch Shell's U.S arm joins coalition for greenhouse gas emissions caps
- Google christens its personal home page, introduces more gadget tools
- McCain favors new `League of Democracies' as part of more cooperative U.S. foreign policy
- US, China criticize climate report calling for quick action on global warming
- Iraq `benchmarks' could give Bush, Congress a chance to compromise
- Deutsche Boerse Deal to Buy U.S. Options Exchange ISE to Put Pressure on NYSE, Nasdaq
- About 200 Grads Caught Skinny Dipping
- Google responds to Viacom's claim that YouTube violates copyright
- St. George, Australia's 5th largest bank, reports 14% jump in half-year profits
- St. George, Australia's 5th largest bank, reports 14% jump in half-year profits
- Turkish prime minister appeals for unity amid political turmoil
- Google responds to Viacom's claim that YouTube violates copyright
- U.S. Senate begins debate on law to overhaul much of pharmaceuticals regulator's work
- Suicide bomber strikes Iraqi funeral, kills mourners
- NBA commissioner thinking about putting teams in China, not North America
- About 200 Grads Caught Skinny Dipping
- Lead investigator in killing of World Cup cricket coach does not confirm drugging
- Lead investigator in death of World Cup cricket coach can't confirm drugging
- Actress Maria Conchita Alonso to play Chavez supporter in critical film
- Olmert
- Valderrama in Biz With 'Idol' Producer
- Human Rights Watch says Wal-Mart's anti-union tactics violate workers' rights
- Records reveal Royal displeasure over 1947 souvenir hankies
- U.S. selling off its diplomatic missions worldwide for those with a lot of money to spend
- EUA reafirmam que Ir
- Queen, president to recognize Jamestown's 400th, soon after tragedy
- Newspapers debate unfettered reader comment versus standards of decency on the Web
- Farmers worry about securing workers for summer harvest
- European wind power companies growing in U.S. through acquisitions, expansion
- Hershey taps Asian growth with green tea Kisses and almond Reese's cups
- Dunga won't summon Ronaldo for Copa America
- NBA commissioner thinking about putting teams in China, not North America
- About 200 Grads Caught Skinny Dipping
- Wolfowitz tells panel he acted in good faith in securing promotion and pay for girlfriend
- Australia unveils squad for post Warne, McGrath era
- Australia unveils squad for post Warne, McGrath era
- Mystery Writers of America awards winners are revealed
- Chavez Opponent Switches Gears in Film
- 'Reggie' the Alligator Reappears in L.A.
- 'Reggie' the Alligator Reappears in L.A.
- Taiwan re-establishes diplomatic relations with St. Lucia
- 'Reggie' the Alligator Reappears in L.A.
- 'Reggie' the Alligator Reappears in L.A.
- McCartney Says New CD Is Retrospective
- McCartney Says New CD Is Retrospective
- Anadarko Petroleum 1st-quarter profit falls sharply
- U.S. attorney general gave firing authority to top aides
- Chavez: Venezuela to pull out of IMF, World Bank
- Indonesia says WHO fails to assure bird flu samples will not be used commercially
- Indonesia says WHO fails to assure bird flu samples will not be used commercially
- Washington Frog Named Official Amphibian
- Pacific chorus frog named official Washington state amphibian
- Mexican pop diva Paulina Rubio weds in Mexican Caribbean
- Malaysian doctors want freedom from neckties
- Malaysian doctors want freedom from neckties
- South Korea's trade surplus narrows on surprise import acceleration
- South Korea's trade surplus narrows on surprise import acceleration
- Cuba gears up for May Day parade with Castro's attendance uncertain
- Students take over university radio station in Oaxaca
- Ford exec predicts smaller, more fuel-efficient engines
- Many markets across Asia closed for holiday Tuesday
- Reports: Japan to set up US$100 million environment fund at Asian Development Bank
- Reports: Japan to set up US$100 million environment fund at Asian Development Bank
- China's Xinhua says Beijing is opposed to new ties between Taiwan and St. Lucia
- Female candidates face pressure from female voters to meet very high standards
- Australia unveils squad for post Warne, McGrath era
- Australia unveils squad for post Warne, McGrath era
- Army Corps of Engineer is asked to explain award of New Orleans pump contract
- Honey Bun Used to Catch Bear in West Va.
- Study shows Beijing traffic controls during November summit cut pollution by 40 percent
- New Zealand stocks slip as market awaits earnings season
- Notorious Australian criminal boasts of clean driving record in court
- Traffic controls significantly cut pollution, study shows
- Japanese stocks lower in thin trading amid holiday
- Japanese stocks lower in thin trading amid holiday
- Japanese stocks decline, tracking Wall Street, in thin "Golden Week" trading
- Japanese stocks decline, tracking Wall Street, in thin "Golden Week" trading
- Imperial Tobacco says first-half profit rose 6 percent
- Small explosions hit three train stations across Bangladesh
- Turkish police use tear gas in May Day disturbances
- Singapore opposition leader walks around island in support of underpaid workers
- Small explosions hit three train stations across Bangladesh
- Japanese stocks decline, tracking Wall Street, in thin "Golden Week" trading
- Japanese stocks decline, tracking Wall Street, in thin "Golden Week" trading
- Imperial Tobacco says first-half profit rose 6 percent
- Turkish police fire tear gas in May Day disturbances
- Turkish police fire tear gas in May Day disturbances, detain more than 100 protesters
- South Korea, EU to begin free trade talks next week
- South Korea, EU to begin free trade talks next week
- Japanese tire maker Bridgestone says profit edged up 3.3 pct in latest quarter
- Dollar hits record high against yen on outlook for higher European interest rates
- Dollar hits record high against yen on outlook for higher European interest rates
- Euro hits record high against yen on outlook for higher European interest rates
- Euro hits record high against yen on outlook for higher European interest rates
- Euro hits record high against yen on outlook for higher European interest rates
- Euro hits record high against yen on outlook for higher European interest rates
- Australia's St. George Bank reports 14 percent jump in half-year profits
- Australia's St. George Bank reports 14 percent jump in half-year profits
- Gunmen kidnap mother of Nigerian politician
- Australian stocks slip with weak U.S. lead and mixed commodity prices
- Far-right's Le Pen to announce endorsement _ or none at all _ in French presidential race
- Immigrants to take to U.S. streets in hopes of spurring Congress to offer citizenship path
- 'Don't speak to me like that!' _ TV debate promises sparks for France's presidential race
- Gunmen kidnap mother of Nigerian politician
- South Pole highway drive poses no threat to Antarctic environment: group
- US report gives mixed review of Cambodia's anti-terrorism efforts
- Strong wind kills 4 tourists, leaves 1 missing in central Vietnam
- Police search home of South Korean tycoon at center of revenge violence allegations
- Gunmen kidnap mother of Nigerian politician; ship attacked
- Tokyo, Sydney stocks fall, tracking Wall Street; many Asian markets closed for holidays
- Tokyo, Sydney stocks fall, tracking Wall Street; many Asian markets closed for holidays
- Cavaliers 97, Wizards 90; Houston 96, Utah 92; San Antonio 96, Denver 89
- Cavaliers 97, Wizards 90; Houston 96, Utah 92; San Antonio 96, Denver 89
- European Union urges developing countries to do their part to stem climate change
- Oil prices drop on concerns about buildup of crude oil supplies
- Emery records second playoff shutout as Senators lead Devils 2-0
- EU chief Barroso to meet Protestant, Catholic power-sharing leaders in Belfast
- Aberdeen Asset Management says it swung to a 1st-half loss
- Buffalo 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
- Imperial Tobacco says first-half profit rose 6 percent
- South Koreans mark May Day with rally, North-South soccer
- 6 oil workers kidnapped, 1 sailor killed in Nigeria attack
- Police search home of South Korean tycoon at center of revenge violence allegations
- Tony Blair says he will make 'definitive' statement on stepping down next week
- Turkish stock market drops further as constitutional court evaluates decision on presidential election
- Far-right's Le Pen to announce vote choice _ or none at all _ in French presidential race
- Olmert defies calls to resign after harsh criticism in Lebanon war inquiry report
- Champions League: United must score to advance to final, says Ferguson
- EU, Mexico seek to join WTO talks over product piracy in China
- McCartney Says New CD Is Retrospective
- Reports: Shevchenko refused to travel to Champions League semifinal
- Schroders says 1st-quarter assets under management rose 16 percent
- Le Pen calls on supporters not to vote in French presidential election
- Police fire shots into air at Macau May Day protest against immigrant workers, corruption
- Former Miss India eager to make movie debut
- Former Miss India eager to make movie debut
- Veteran character actor Dabbs Greer dies at 90
- Second-division match interrupted by crowd trouble
- Indonesia shares end up on gains in mining stocks
- Indonesia shares end up on gains in mining stocks
- Indonesia shares end up on gains in mining stocks
- Britain gets its last chance to have its say on the Blair era
- 6 oil workers kidnapped, 1 sailor killed in Nigeria attack
- No special invitation for Van de Velde at Carnoustie
- Thousands gather for May Day rallies against pension fund scandal
- Oil prices rise following attack in Nigeria
- 6 oil workers kidnapped, 1 sailor killed in Nigeria attack
- Turkey's highest court meets to decide on oppositon appeal to cancel presidential vote
- Bush ready to veto Iraq funding bill Democrats are using in effort to bring troops home
- Second-division match interrupted by crowd trouble
- Woosnam to miss Italian Open because of injury
- 6 oil workers kidnapped, 1 sailor killed in Nigeria attack
- Philippine police block thousands of May Day protesters
- Sri Lanka's cricketers to return home Thursday despite flight cancellation
- Countrywide says it agreed to be bought by Apollo in 1.1 billion pound deal
- Olmert defies calls to resign after harsh criticism in Lebanon war inquiry report
- British lab analyzing Woolmer test
- Shevchenko says injury kept him in London, not discontent
- Character Actor Dabbs Greer Dies at 90
- Solved: Poe Mystery Awards Are Announced
- EU chief Barroso to meet Protestant, Catholic power-sharing leaders in Belfast
- Imperial Tobacco says 1st-half profit rose 6 percent
- Prudential says it completed the sale of its Internet bank to Citigroup
- Olmert defies calls to resign after harsh criticism in Lebanon war inquiry report
- Philadelphia orchestra concert multicast to six audiences
- South Korea, EU to begin free trade talks next week
- Germany to request DNA samples from potential Olympian cyclists
- Bush ready to veto Iraq funding bill Democrats are using in effort to bring U.S. troops home
- Shrimp dispute splits Greenland's governing coalition
- U.S. presses WTO proposal to ban fishing subsidies
- Thaksin Shinawatra takes steps to launch takeover bid of Manchester City
- Schroders says 1st-quarter asset management revenue rose 16 percent
- Turkish police clash with protesters in May Day disturbances, detain hundreds
- Iraq legislation reveals a rare rebuke of a major war while U.S. troops are in the field
- Kate Moss' Designs Unveiled at Topshop
- Dementieva overcomes serve, frigid weather to advance to second round of J&S Cup
- German unemployment falls below 4 million
- Avon reports that 1Q profit nearly triples amid turnaround efforts
- Irish judge to rule whether government agency can stop 17-year-old from getting UK abortion
- Qwest 1Q profit rises sharply, as the company cuts costs, sees data and Internet demand rise
- Procter & Gamble 3Q profit up 14 percent
- Archer Daniels Midland profit rises in 3rd quarter, helped by ethanol, sweetener prices
- Hershey to close California plant next year, cut 575 jobs
- Sirius Satellite Radio 1Q loss shrinks from year ago when it recorded stock expenses to Stern
- Venezuela seizes last private oil fields in challenge to multinationals
- Prosecutor: Miss America Won't Testify
- Hollywood's Universal Studios to build theme park in Mideast
- Royal Caribbean Cruises says 1st-quarter earnings slumped due to acquisition
- Keane says he always believed Sunderland would be promoted
- Internet television company Joost adds CNN to content, announces commercial launch
- Waske upsets Stepanek at BMW Open
- U.S. stocks rise ahead of manufacturing report
- Cuban May Day demonstration begins without Castro
- Venezuela seizes last private oil fields in challenge to multinationals
- Ashton names seven uncapped players and Wilkinson in England squad
- Blair to make 'definitive' statement on stepping down next week
- 6 oil workers kidnapped, 1 sailor killed in Nigeria attack
- Immigrants to take to U.S. streets in hopes of spurring Congress to offer citizenship path
- U.S. manufacturing sector expands at faster-than-expected rate in April
- Louis Vuitton Cup racing postponed
- 6 oil workers kidnapped, 1 sailor killed in Nigeria attack
- Russian political forces hold May Day marches, rallies
- Student in hedge fund scam seeks delay in reporting to prison
- Turkey's highest court meets to decide on opposition appeal to cancel presidential vote
- Royal Caribbean Cruises 1Q profit falls on higher operating expenses
- Champions League: United must score to advance to final, says Ferguson
- Sinkewitz wins Henninger race
- Benchmark oil price falls despite attack in Nigeria
- Bombardier forecasts 9,950 corporate aircraft deliveries in next 10 years
- Britain gets its last chance to have its say on the Blair era
- Procter & Gamble profits up on higher health product, razor sales
- R. Kelly Writes Song for Virginia Tech
- Cavaliers eliminate Washington 97-90 in NBA playoffs
- Asian workers rally on May Day for higher wages, slam government policies
- Amoroso to debut for Gremio in Copa Libertadores
- Shrimp dispute splits Greenland's governing coalition
- Kate Moss' Designs Unveiled at Topshop
- Financier Carl Icahn steps up campaign for Motorola board seat
- Britain gets its last chance to have its say on the Blair era
- R. Kelly Writes Song for Virginia Tech
- Aachen drops Germany forward Jan Schlaudraff
- R. Kelly writes new song, `Rise Up,' about healing in the aftermath of Virginia Tech shootings
- BP chief resigns after judge lifts reporting restrictions on his private life
- Rioters set fire to train tracks, vandalize buses, trams im western Germany
- Castro nowhere to be found during Cuban May Day march
- PSG's Frau to miss rest of season with heel injury
- Team Canada rallies around Doan after Parliament questions his captaincy
- Former World Bank official says Wolfowitz acted 'incorrectly' in girlfriend's pay package
- U.S. manufacturing sector expands at faster-than-expected rate in April
- BP chief resigns after judge lifts reporting restrictions on his private life
- Cavaliers eliminate Washington 97-90 in NBA playoffs
- Nigerians hold scattered protests over disputed election
- 6 oil workers kidnapped, 1 sailor killed in Nigeria attack
- Dow Jones shares soar on report of bid from Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.
- Police fire shots into air at Macau May Day protest against immigrant workers, corruption
- Poetic Directing Debut for Sarah Polley
- Ukrainian president fires a second Constitutional Court judge
- Immigrants to take to the streets in hopes of spurring Congress to offer citizenship path
- Juventus wins 2-0 at Frosinone in Italy's Serie B
- Manchester City suspends unidentified player for training ground incident
- Royal Caribbean Cruises 1Q profit falls on higher operating expenses
- Turkish stock market ends lower ahead of court ruling annulling election
- Federer, Nadal to meet on half-clay, half-grass court
- Utah restaurant offers spicy reward for information leading to arrest of thief
- ADM shares sink after its 3Q profit misses expectations
- 'The Light at the Edge of the World'
- Regent Taipei wins Gold Award
- Lady's Night at Landis Taipei Wednesday
- Takao Osawa to star in action thriller
- Astrology helps ease tension
- Mikimoto opens at Regent Taipei
- Sidelines
- Chinese boat stuns BMW Oracle
- Sheff finally goes deep for his fighting Tigers
- Senators' controversial bump gives them 2-1 edge on Devils
- Djokovic given scare on clay by Andreev
- Shields cannot confirm Woolmer drugged
- Unfashionable Schalke has anxious wait for first title
- James, Ilgauskas lead Cavs' sweep of Wizards
- In Brief
- New research finds left-handed women have higher risk of dying from cancer
- Moss' designing debut draws hundreds
- Duck penises show 'arms war' between sexes, says study
- Euro hits record high against yen in Asia trade
- Cold heart works best when buying, selling stocks
- German options exchange bid seen paving way for more deals
- U.S. stocks retreat as investors take profits, chew on new data
- SMEs to increase IT spending by 0.7%, says MIC
- Hershey lures Asians with green tea Kisses
- In Brief
- Google fights back in court over Viacom copyright suit
- Chavez to pull Venezuela out of IMF, World Bank
- PDA shipments seen increasing by 8.5%, led by 3G, 3.5G devices
- Groups tout 'Dollars and Sense' for teens
- Local official says leaving Taiwan on watch list 'unfair'
- China, Russia top annual U.S. list of
copyright violators
- In Brief
- 'McRefugees' spend nights in Hong Kong Mcdonald's
- Tokyo prosecutors appeal acquittal of rapist's attack on British woman
- Explosions hit three train stations in Bangladesh
- Indonesia says WHO fails to keep vow over vaccine
- Australians charged with using relief funds for terrorist activities
- Chinese objections slowing down U.N. talks on fighting climate change, top official says
- EU urges developing nations to help stem global warming
- In Brief
- Colombian navy makes record cocaine seizure
- Wolfowitz tells panel he acted in good faith
- Mali leader looks set to win new term
- Irish prime minister starts election bid under payments cloud
- Queen Elizabeth II to visit U.S.
- Morocco, Polisario agree to U.N. call for talks
- Get Iraq neighbors involved
- A more flexible foreign policy
- Ochs, 95, to become world's oldest college graduate
- Female candidates face pressure as women voters set high standards
- Price tag for war in Iraq on track to top US$500b
- In Brief
- Anti-tobacco groups push for total ban on indoor smoking
- Wider support sought for anti-child-abuse bill
- Cooking oil recycling trial run to begin in September, says EPA
- Magpie, pheasant on list for national bird title
- Telecom workers seek chairman's ouster
- MND mulls reduced prison term for soldiers
- Su dismisses reports he sobbed to president and asked to resign
- KMT sues Cabinet over special funds
- Pan-blues stall 'Ma exclusion bill' again
- Chen lauds Cabinet plan to increase minimum wage
- Al-Qaida leader in Iraq reportedly slain by insurgent
- May Day violence erupts in Macau and Istanbul
- Lebanon war report sees first casualty
- Lee resigns in protest over delay of wage hike
- Formal ties with St. Lucia restored as China fumes
- Chinese puzzle bamboozles U.N. climate talks
- War spirit can beat climate change: Prince Charles
- Envoys named to lead climate change at UN
- Arctic ice cap melting 30 years ahead of forecast
- Ma-Wang Differences Spells Trouble for KMT
- KMT Lacks Promise for the Future
- National Communications Commission Increasingly Disappointing
- Taitra to hold second annual motorcycle show in Taipei
- Electronic marketplace to generate US$100 million for Taiwan manufacturers in 2007, says trade promoter
- Technology designed for developing economies will drive 20 percent of disruptive IT innovation worldwide by 2015
- 'Experience Macau!' at Kaohsiung travel fair
- Pinoy Text Club
- Cast your ballots in mid-term elections
- TIWA moves migrant photography exhibition to June 3
- Woman Not Sure Rock Fathered Her Son
- Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. makes unsolicited bid for Dow Jones
- Louis Vuitton Cup racing postponed
- Woman not sure comedian Chris Rock is father of her 13-year-old son
- Rice praises US-Montenegrin partnership
- U.S. manufacturing sector expands at faster-than-expected rate in April
- Brazil's Internacional releases hero of world club championship final
- Turkey's Parliament to hold new vote for president after court annuls first round
- Crude oil prices trade in narrow range ahead of U.S. government inventory report
- Belarus, Denmark reach qualifying round
- BP chief executive after judge lifts reporting restrictions on his private life
- London's FTSE-100 index closes down 29.6 points at 6,419.6
- Manchester City suspends Joey Barton for training ground incident, reports
- Wife Denies Knowing Ex-NJ Gov. Was Gay
- Immigrants to take to the streets in hopes of spurring US Congress to offer citizenship path
- U.S. stocks are mixed after data on manufacturing, pending home sales
- Sarwan to lead Windies on England tour
- Anna Nicole Smith's Baby Leaves Bahamas
- Ford reports dismal sales month for April in U.S.
- Paulina Rubio Weds Businessman
- Dementieva overcomes serve, frigid weather to advance to second round of J&S Cup
- Woman Not Sure Rock Fathered Her Son
- Austrian Olympic official appears at IOC hearing on doping scandal
- Hancock was in auto accident just days before fatal wreck
- Paulina Rubio Weds Businessman
- EU urges developing nations to stop blaming rich countries for climate change and act
- U.S. presses WTO proposal to ban fishing subsidies
- Will Rosie O'Donnell Be Back on TV Soon?
- Will Rosie O'Donnell Be Back on TV Soon?
- Court annuls Turkish presidential election, paving way for possible early general election
- Duke says cheating among business school's graduate students involved more than 1 test
- Mexican pop diva Paulina Rubio weds in Mexican Caribbean
- Taiwan re-establishes diplomatic relations with St. Lucia
- For Asian countries, targeting rice paddies could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions
- Parts maker ArvinMeritor to close 13 plants, eliminate 2,800 jobs
- Immigrants to take to the streets in hopes of spurring US Congress to offer citizenship path
- Chrysler Group U.S. auto sales rise slightly in April on stronger truck volumes
- Club withdraws appeal for Hartley's 26-week ban
- Fed chief Bernanke warns that economic isolationism would harm U.S. economy
- Bush prepares veto of Iraq bill requiring troop withdrawals
- April sales sink for Ford, rise at Chrysler in the United States
- Bush prepares veto of Iraq bill requiring troop withdrawals
- Police fire shots into air at Macau May Day protest against immigrant workers, corruption
- Court annuls Turkish presidential vote that had elected Islamic-rooted ruling party's candidate
- Kennedy Center to award Billy Crystal its Mark Twain humor prize
- Mathieu maintains clay-court form at Estoril
- High School Musical 2 on the Way
- Anna Nicole Smith's Baby Leaves Bahamas
- Film piracy penalty to be stiffened in NYC
- Chavez takes over Venezuela's last private oil fields, but seeks to entice Big Oil to stay
- Anna Nicole Smith's Baby Leaves Bahamas
- Former World Bank official says Wolfowitz acted 'incorrectly' in girlfriend's pay package
- Ford halts Land Rover sales in Sudan after SEC inquiry
- U.K. stocks end lower as most European markets closed
- High School Musical 2 on the way
- Duke's business school punishes 34 graduate students in its largest-ever cheating scandal
- Figure skating Grand Prix to start season in U.S.
- Dow Jones shares soar after News Corp. makes unsolicited offer to buy co. for $5 billion
- Zora Taylor of Platters, Frankie Lymon fame dead at 69
- DeVito Coming Out With Personal Liqueur
- Bush prepares veto of Iraq bill requiring U.S. troop withdrawals
- Japanese and U.S. ministers urge North Korea to act on nuclear pledge
- R. Kelly Writes New Song for Va. Tech
- BP chief executive after judge lifts reporting restrictions on his private life
- U.S. House members blast China on range of issues
- Basso protests innocence ahead of hearing, rules out riding in Giro
- Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. makes unsolicited $5 billion bid for Dow Jones & Co.
- Five-year plan being launched this week sets benchmarks for united, democratic Iraq
- Disney TV filming sequel to mega-hit "High School Musical"
- EU chief Barroso unites Protestant, Catholic power-sharing leaders in Belfast
- Actor-director Danny DeVito coming out with his personal brand of lemon-flavored liqueur
- NJ Co. Files Suit Against Guns N' Roses
- Korean Rappers Build Bridges With Blacks
- Internet television company Joost adds CNN to content, announces commercial launch
- Immigrants to take to the streets in hopes of spurring US Congress to offer citizenship path
- A handful school districts in state of Georgia agree to offer Bible classes
- `Betty' Heating Up As Season Nears End
- Jury in 'Sahara' trial could get case on Wednesday
- Valenti's funeral brings out the stars from Hollywood and Washington
- New Jersey company claims Guns N' Roses owes it $107,000 from rock band's 2006 tour
- BP chief executive after judge lifts reporting restrictions on his private life
- Crosby, Brodeur, Luongo vie for NHL MVP award
- Champions League: United must score to advance to final, says Ferguson
- Gisele and Victoria's Secret Have Split
- Ford halts Land Rover sales in Sudan after SEC inquiry
- Supermodel Gisele Bundchen has parted ways with Victoria's Secret, the lingerie brand says
- NJ Co. Files Suit Against Guns N' Roses
- Court annuls Turkish presidential vote amid debate over secularism
- Gisele and Victoria's Secret Have Split
- New Jersey company claims Guns N' Roses owes it $107,000 from rock band's 2006 tour
- Miss America to Testify in Sex Sting
- Few antitrust roadblocks seen for News Corp.'s bid to buy Dow Jones
- Smith's Ex-Beau in Kentucky With Baby
- Turkey's highest court annuls presidential vote amid battle over role of Islam in politics
- Delta Air Lines employees get lump-sum payouts from company
- Rock star Bono, American lawmakers seek to expand U.S. aid for global education
- Duke's business school punishes 34 graduate students in its largest-ever cheating scandal
- Ford, Toyota, GM report sales declines, Chrysler sees small rise
- Kate Moss' Designs Unveiled in London
- The world still has a taste for tales about Middle-earth: Sales soar for new Tolkien novel
- Immigrants to take to the streets in hopes of spurring US Congress to offer citizenship path
- Chavez takes over Venezuela's last private oil fields, but seeks to entice Big Oil to stay
- Dollar gains against euro on unexpectedly strong manufacturing sector, rising prices
- Rioters set fire to train tracks, vandalize buses, trams in western Germany
- Smith's Ex-Beau in Kentucky With Baby
- 6 oil workers kidnapped, 1 sailor killed in Nigeria attack
- Kate Moss' Designs Unveiled in London
- U.S. stocks end higher after Murdoch bid for Dow Jones reignites buying
- Sales Soar for New Tolkien Novel
- Smith's Ex-Beau in Kentucky With Baby
- Giuliani assails Chavez despite his law firm's ties to Venezuelan leader
- Bono, U.S. Lawmakers Push Education
- Maldini to miss second leg of Champions League semifinals
- Valenti's Funeral Brings Out the Stars
- Border fence real, not 'virtual' as some Texas officials believed
- Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt is sued by former manager for breach of contract
- Corn futures rise after report of low plantings; gold falls in thin trade
- Champions League: United must score to advance to final, says Ferguson
- U.S. House members blast China on range of issues
- President's son insists he had no intention to rule Egypt
- Singer Zola Taylor of The Platters dies at 69
- U.S. manufacturing sector expands at faster-than-expected rate in April
- Russia downs Finland, Belarus, Denmark advance
- Turkish premier says early elections possible in late June
- Duke's business school punishes 34 graduate students in its largest-ever cheating scandal
- Rio Grande Valley border fence real, not 'virtual' as some Texas officials believed
- MTV Announces Nominees for Movie Awards
- MTV Announces Nominees for Movie Awards
- Battery-maker Johnson Controls abandons bid for Italian car battery business
- Chavez takes over Venezuela's last private oil fields, but seeks to entice Big Oil to stay
- Wife Denies Knowing Ex-N.J. Gov. Was Gay
- Royal Caribbean Cruises 1Q profit falls on higher expenses
- Woman sentenced for brandishing snakes to hold police at bay
- `Dreamgirls' Jennifer Hudson and Beyonce Knowles to compete at this year's MTV Movie Awards
- Chiquita Brands reports swing to 1Q loss
- Woman Not Sure Rock Fathered Her Son
- Rio Grande Valley border fence real, not 'virtual' as some Texas officials believed
- Archive gets recordings of seldom-heard Glenn Miller performances from British producer
- Bee Swarm Shuts Ark. Hospital's ER
- Teacher Asks Girl to Wear Mermaid Outfit
- Dynamite, Not Treasure Found in Box
- Turkey's highest court annuls presidential vote amid battle over role of Islam in politics
- TV's Clueless Everyman Tom Poston Dies
- Woman not sure comedian Chris Rock is father of her 13-year-old son
- New nutrition guide promotes Latin American Diet Pyramid as path to better health
- Bad Back Puts DeGeneres in On-Set Bed
- Smith's Ex-Beau in Kentucky With Baby
- Mexico: unions march through Oaxaca City demanding release of protest leaders
- Hewitt Sued by Former Management Firm
- Champions League: Liverpool beats Chelsea on penalty kicks to advance to Champions League final
- Nigerians hold scattered protests over disputed election
- More Delay in Phil Spector Murder Trial
- Development plan for 60-acre (24-hectare) site near new Mets stadium
- Billy Crystal to Get Mark Twain Prize
- MetLife 1st-quarter profit rises 38 percent, reports record operating earnings
- Smith's Ex-Beau in Kentucky With Baby
- Wales still a threat without stars: Connolly
- Crude oil prices fall ahead of Wednesday's U.S. energy inventory report
- Champions League: Liverpool beats Chelsea on penalty kicks to advance to Champions League final
- Bank's ethics panel not consulted and did not approve of pay package for Wolfowitz's girlfriend
- Man files lawsuit seeking to halt construction of Florida mosque
- Champions League: Liverpool beats Chelsea on penalty kicks to advance to Champions League final
- Rioters set fire to train tracks, vandalize buses, trams in western Germany
- Film piracy penalty is stiffened in New York City
- Champions League: Liverpool beats Chelsea 4-1 on penalty kicks to advance to Champions League final
- Rio Grande Valley border fence real, not 'virtual' as some Texas officials believed
- Champions League: Liverpool beats Chelsea 4-1 on penalty kicks to advance to Champions League final
- DreamWorks Animation posts higher profit
- Md. Town Tells Park Visitors to BYOTP
- N.J. Residents: Is Is a Cat or Panther?
- On Bush speech anniversary, Democratic candidates say new national leadership is needed
- Md. Town Tells Park Visitors to BYOTP
- Lincoln Center Renewal Starts With Alice
- Lincoln Center starts long architectural renewal with work at Alice Tully Hall
- U.S. officials say nuclear deal with India could be settled this month
- `Newhart' Sidekick Tom Poston Dies
- Dow Jones staff abuzz with news of offer from Rupert Murdoch to buy the company
- Tom Poston, a longtime master at playing clueless sidekicks, dies at 85
- Gospel Channel Nets Black Family Channel
- Chavez takes control of Venezuela's last privately run oil fields
- Mark Whitaker Takes NBC News Job
- Senators make clear Bush's wiretap proposal faces uphill battle in Congress
- Dramatic increase in size for Gospel Channel after deal
- Survivors of 1970 Kent State shooting release tape they say contains order to fire
- New Jersey Gov. Corzine, injured in crash, pays fine for not wearing seat belt
- Renuncia membro do gabinete de OlmertJERUSAL
- New Zealand parties reach compromise to pass "child smacking" law change
- `Sopranos' Finale Counted Down on Web
- Champions League: Liverpool prevails on penalty kicks to reach final
- U.S. mayors join forces to get federal agents to share data that could help track guns
- Turkey's highest court annuls presidential vote amid battle over role of Islam in politics
- Far-right Le Pen tells supporters to abstain in French presidential runoff
- Immigrants to take to the streets in hopes of spurring Congress to offer citizenship path
- Murdoch's News Corp. makes unsolicited $5 billion bid for Dow Jones, but Bancrofts oppose deal
- BP chief executive resigns after judge lifts reporting restrictions on private life
- Britain gets its last chance to have its say on the Blair era
- 6 oil workers kidnapped, 1 sailor killed in Nigeria attack
- U.S. dismiss charges against man reportedly accused of extorting Winfrey
- Nigerians hold scattered protests over disputed election
- EU urges developing nations to stop blaming rich countries for climate change and act
- Rice as climate culprit? Experts take aim at `paddy gas' rising into Asian and other skies
- Spanish trio seek place in UEFA Cup final
- Thailand to talk with US about drug patents after being targeted for copyright violations
- Democrats send troop-withdrawal bill to Bush, await veto
- Oil, gas drilling in West squeezes out wildlife and hunters, environmental groups say
- Panel was not asked to approve pay for Wolfowitz girlfriend, former bank ethics chief says
- Feds Dismiss Charges in Winfrey Extort
- Good Samaritan Canoeists Get $85 Tickets
- Couple Touring Home Find Woman's Body
- Md. Town Tells Park Visitors to BYOTP
- Mourinho's quadruple dream dies at Liverpool
- Olmert convening Cabinet, considering options after scathing report on Lebanon war
- Smith's Ex-Beau in Kentucky With Baby
- Ohio Rooftop Jumper Misses, Gets Stuck
- Teacher Asks Girl to Wear Mermaid Outfit
- Couple Touring Home Find Woman's Body
- 'Luis Who?' is inventing new model for American evangelists
- Liz Claiborne net income drops 65 percent in 1st quarter
- Lawmakers of all political stripes in U.S. want more ethanol to replace gasoline
- Vehicle barriers big part of push to stop illegal entries
- Survivor of 1970 Kent State shooting releases tape he says contains order to fire
- Montoya gets first penalty, new home
- Grandma's Marathon adopts stringent doping policy
- Hewitt Sued by Former Management Firm
- Another Castro no-show in public raises more questions about ailing Cuban leader's future
- Australian PM backs US President in opposing Iraq withdrawal timetable
- Former Illinois governor takes stand at Conrad Black trial
- Australia's Rinker to expand US business with new quarry in Nevada
- Australia's Rinker to expand US business with new quarry in Nevada
- Mourinho's quadruple dream dies at Liverpool
- Immigrants to take to the streets in hopes of spurring Congress to offer citizenship path
- Bad Back Puts DeGeneres in On-Set Bed
- Bush vetoes troop withdrawal measure; Dems say he's ignoring America's desire to stop the war
- 'Newhart' Sidekick Tom Poston Dies at 85
- `Jersey Boys' Heading to New Vegas Hotel
- Rio Grande Valley border fence real, not 'virtual' as some Texas officials believed
- Corte anula vota
- Researchers hope to answer questions about child mummy through CT scan
- Chavez takes over Venezuela's last private oil fields, but seeks to entice Big Oil to stay
- Survey: Nearly half of Japanese want constitution's pacifist clause unchanged
- Boffo Biz for `Spider-Man' Asia Opening
- Big box-office business for `Spider-Man 3' opening in Asia
- Raptors stave off elimination, beat Nets 98-96 in Game 5
- Biden vows to "shove" Iraq funding bill down president's throat
- Boffo Biz for `Spider-Man' Asia Opening
- Ohio Rooftop Jumper Misses, Gets Stuck
- Rice says U.S. making progress in terror fight despite Iraq violence
- Tainted animal feed is minimal threat to humans, U.S. says
- Colombia hires Democrat-connected lobby firm to woo skeptical U.S. Congress on trade deal
- Boffo Biz for `Spider-Man' Asia Opening
- Big box-office business for `Spider-Man 3' opening in Asia
- 38 scientists sign onto letter to protest new interpretation of Endangered Species Act
- Australian PM backs US President in opposing Iraq withdrawal timetable
- Immigrants to take to the streets in hopes of spurring Congress to offer citizenship path
- Boffo Biz for `Spider-Man' Asia Opening
- Philippine election poll shows opposition keeping Senate, House uncertain
- 'Spider-Man 3' Has Record Open in Asia
- Couple Touring Home Find Woman's Body
- Tiny Terrier Dies After Saving 5 Kids
- Teacher Asks Girl to Wear Mermaid Outfit
- Md. Town Tells Park Visitors to BYOTP
- Japanese distributor of Oscar-winning film 'Babel' warns viewers of possible nausea
- Lawmakers ask feds to share gun trace data that could help find the source of guns
- Barbaro gold julep cup brings $22,222 in online charity auction
- Another celebrity booted from the ballroom on 'Dancing With the Stars'
- Locked up TB patient is unable to testify
- Raptors stave off elimination, beat Nets 98-96 in Game 5
- Singapore leader Lee to meet US President Bush, VP Cheney
- Yankees' Hughes takes no-hitter into seventh, injures hamstring in 10-1 win
- Australia's Rinker to expand U.S. business with new quarry in Nevada
- Australia's Rinker to expand U.S. business with new quarry in Nevada
- SKorea to seize assets of collaborators in Japanese colonial era for first time
- Japanese distributor of Oscar-winning film 'Babel' warns viewers of possible nausea
- Yankees' Hughes takes no-hitter into seventh, injures hamstring in 10-1 win
- Hyundai Motor 1st quarter net profit falls 10.2 percent amid labor strikes, strong won
- Pakistan police arrest dozens of supporters of chief justice ahead of hearing
- Hyundai Motor 1st quarter net profit falls 10.2 percent amid labor strikes, strong won
- Britney is back: Spears takes the stage in San Diego in first recent performance
- Ukraine's foreign minister assures U.S. his country is maintaining democracy
- Rangers hold off Sabres, even series at 2-2
- Hyundai Motor 1st quarter net profit falls 10.2 percent amid labor strikes, strong won
- Hyundai Motor 1st quarter net profit falls 10.2 percent amid labor strikes, strong won
- Democratic presidential candidates call for new leadership on anniversary of Bush's speech
- Bush thanks 'American Idol' viewers for their charity, jokes about own singing and dancing
- American Airlines begins offering on-demand video to some passengers on long flights
- Veto of Iraq spending bill forces Democrats to weigh difficult concessions
- Man convicted in priest massacre deported from LA to El Salvador
- Willingham drives in five runs in Marlins' 5-2 victory over Mets
- New Zealand stocks dip on declines in Telecom, other blue chips
- Britney is back: Spears takes the stage in San Diego in first recent performance
- Britney Gives Concert at SoCal Club
- Bush Thanks 'American Idol' Viewers
- Swedish government starts sell-off of TeliaSonera
- SKorea to seize assets of collaborators in Japanese colonial era for first time
- SKorea to seize assets of collaborators in Japanese colonial era for first time
- Japanese stocks finish higher in brisk trade ahead of long weekend
- Japanese stocks finish higher in brisk trade ahead of long weekend
- Baby food maker Numico says first-quarter profit rose more than 50 percent
- Britney Gives Concert at SoCal Club
- Another Indian 'bandit queen' running for parliament
- Australian PM backs US President in opposing Iraq withdrawal timetable
- Australian PM backs US President in opposing Iraq withdrawal timetable
- Turkey's ruling party asks parliament to declare early general elections
- Swedish government starts sell-off of TeliaSonera
- Indian actress now deadly with a sword
- Indian actress now deadly with a sword
- Nepal's prime minister calls for peace, unity, goodwill
- Indian actress now deadly with a sword
- Turkey's ruling party asks parliament to declare early general elections
- Britney Gives Concert at SoCal Club
- Olmert convenes Cabinet in desperate bid to hold on to power
- Thousands of Philippine mothers breast-feed simultaneously
- SKorea: NKorea agrees to military talks on cross-border train tests
- Insurer Allianz says 1Q profit nearly doubles to euro3.2B
- Dollar hits 120 yen for first time in 2 months
- Dollar hits 120 yen for first time in 2 months
- Rice: Middle East has 'everything at stake' in Iraq
- BSkyB third-quarter profit falls 6 percent but growth of business delights analysts
- Turkey's ruling party asks parliament to declare early general elections
- Australian lawmaker apologizes for saying female leaders should have children
- Hollywood delegation arrives in Vietnam for American Film Week
- Hollywood delegation arrives in Vietnam for American Film Week
- Singer Joan Baez says she doesn't know why she was kept from performing at U.S. Army hospital
- Soldiers and rebels clash in Sri Lanka; official says 13 insurgents killed
- Syngenta reports 9 percent rise in 1st-quarter sales
- SKorea: NKorea agrees to military talks on cross-border train tests
- Britney Gives Concert at SoCal Club
- Olmert convenes Cabinet in bid to hold on to power
- Euro slips against U.S. dollar, backing further from all-time high
- Mayoral candidate killed in central Philippine city
- Workers at Belgian General Motors extend strike to protest layoffs, restructuring
- Japan Airlines lost 16.2 billion yen last fiscal year
- Credit Suisse reports 5 percent rise in 1st-quarter profit to US$2.23 billion
- Japan Airlines lost 16.2 billion yen last fiscal year
- Jobless rate in euro area falls to 7.2 percent in March
- Australian scientists devise way to generate electricity from beer-making
- PartyGaming shares fall as company warns of missing forecasts
- Environmentalists push for renewable energy and efficiency at climate change conference
- Turkey's prime minister criticizes court decision canceling presidential vote
- Scotland poised to give big election win to party fighting for independence
- Taiwan shares gain on overall Asian strength
- Philippine shares up slightly on expectation of strong 2Q electricity sales
- Turkey's prime minister criticizes court decision canceling presidential vote
- Queen Elizabeth II gets the celebrity treatment in portrait by Annie Leibovitz
- New Zealand parties reach compromise to pass 'child smacking' law
- Taiwan's Ma crosses big hurdle en route to presidential nomination
- Developing countries say climate report should offer assistance to address global warming
- Mourinho's quadruple dream dies at Liverpool
- Singapore to set up facility for mentally disabled prison inmates: report
- Sweden begins selloff of state assets, starts with TeliaSonera
- Hyundai Motor quarterly profit falls 10.2 percent on strikes, strong won
- North Korea bans secondhand Japanese cars: aid group
- Shire to sell US$1 billion in bonds to help finance New River acquisition
- Madrid set to appeal Beckham ban
- Britain's top court backs OK! magazine in fight over Catherine Zeta-Jones wedding photos
- Hong Kong shares rise, boosted by HSBC, Wall Street gains
- Gunmen kill 3 Sunni brothers in Baghdad; more U.S. reinforcements arrive
- Britney Gives Concert at SoCal Club
- Foster's, scientists team up to generate clean energy from beer-making
- Soldiers and rebels clash in Sri Lanka; official says 13 insurgents killed
- South Korean stocks rise on Hyundai, shippers; won gains
- Singapore shares rise on healthy earnings
- IOC proposes four new members, including Jordanian princess
- Indonesian shares raise as late buying in Unilever, Bukit Asam erase earlier losses
- Despite Turkey's reforms, gay community says it lacks legal protections
- EU gives Germany final warning over Deutsche Telekom law
- Basso faces hearing before anti-doping commission
- Britney Gives Concert at SoCal Club
- Scientists post cash reward for transmitters taken from missing turtle
- EU gives Germany final warning over Deutsche Telekom law
- Presidential candidates clash over legacy of France's 1968 uprising
- Police clash with supporters of Pakistan chief justice at protest rally
- Britney is back: Spears takes the stage in San Diego in first performance in 2 years
- Alliance Boots says it earned 387 million pounds in 2006
- Basso faces hearing before anti-doping commission
- Olmert convenes Cabinet in bid to hold on to power
- N. Ireland human rights watchdog condemns new police power to seize journalists' records
- Red meat makes way for boiled eggs as India prepares for Bangladesh tour
- Red meat makes way for boiled eggs as India prepares for Bangladesh tour
- UCI boss fears Spanish probe report will come too late for this year's tours
- Croatia's Babic set for Betis move
- Rentokil says 1st-quarter revenue rose 24 percent, in line with company forecasts
- Survivor of 1970 Kent State shooting releases tape he says contains order to fire
- EU executive wants spending on growth to surpass agriculture in 2008 budget
- Santangelo upsets Petrova at J&S Cup
- Putin approves five-way merger of Russian regional air carriers
- Olmert convenes Cabinet in bid to hold on to power
- Mourinho taunt inspired Reds to Champions League final
- France set for highly anticipated debate between presidential contenders
- Sprint Nextel swings to loss in 1st-quarter
- Most Asian markets gain as Japanese stocks rise ahead of long weekend
- Most Asian markets gain as Japanese stocks rise ahead of long weekend
- South Korean central bank to issue bigger bank notes for first time in over 30 years
- South Korean central bank to issue bigger bank notes for first time in over 30 years
- Britney Gives Concert at SoCal Club
- Oil prices rise on expectations for decline in U.S. gasoline stocks
- Euro slips against U.S. dollar, backing further from all-time high
- JAL cuts earnings forecast to 16.2 billion yen loss for fiscal year
- Turkey's ruling party asks Parliament to call early elections
- EU urges Turkey to respect rule of law, civilian control over military
- EU executive calls on skeptical governments to support common business tax rules
- `Jersey Boys' Heading to New Vegas Hotel
- Joan Baez Banned at Walter Reed Hospital
- Henkel says first-quarter sales rose 6.2 percent
- Historian Claims to ID Jack the Ripper
- Maytag Ads Feature Repairman's Return
- Labor dispute threatens future of icon of Indian roads, the Ambassador
- Labor dispute threatens future of icon of Indian roads, the Ambassador
- Radcliffe may miss worlds with injury caused by childbirth
- Turkey's ruling party asks Parliament to call early elections
- Gisele and Victoria's Secret Have Split
- Tendulkar twists ankle in pre-tour practice
- Tendulkar twists ankle in pre-tour practice
- Gisele and Victoria's Secret Have Split
- Spears Gives Brief Concert at SoCal Club
- Provincial officials report 51 civilians killed in fighting in western Afghanistan
- EU urges Turkey to respect rule of law, civilian control over military
- Biogen Idec 1st-quarter profit rises 7 percent on sales of Rituxan, Avonex
- Thailand says it will stand by decision to break patents for AIDS drugs
- Bush urges Congress to ratify free-trade pact with Colombia, Peru and Panama
- Blockbuster sells Games Station to The Game Group for about $150 million in cash
- Thai government says press freedom has improved, despite watchdog's criticism
- Thai government says press freedom has improved, despite watchdog's criticism
- Visteon reports $153M loss in 1st-quarter versus slim profit a year ago
- Gunmen kill 3 Sunni brothers in Baghdad; more U.S. reinforcements arrive
- TRW Automotive swings to a loss in the 1st-quarter on charges related to debt retirement
- MasterCard first-quarter profit hits record on growing international business
- Tendulkar twists ankle in pre-tour practice
- Visitors Told: Bring Own Toilet Paper
- Ex-German chancellor joins commemoration for late Croatian leader
- Reagan chronicled his presidency in carefully kept diaries
- Australia gives US$1.2 million for bird flu education in Cambodia
- Australia gives US$1.2 million for bird flu education in Cambodia
- Treasury, citing progress against budget deficit, says it is dropping the 3-year note
- Blockbuster 1st-quarter loss widens on tough in-store rental market, lower margins
- Fannie Mae profit up 26 percent in 2005; decline seen in 2006
- Sparta goalkeeper Blazek joins FC Nurnberg
- Turkey's government crisis points to shaky democratic structure
- Basso faces hearing before anti-doping commission
- OK! Wins Appeal Over Zeta-Jones Photos
- Reagan chronicled his presidency in carefully kept diaries
- US Treasury, citing progress against budget deficit, says it is dropping the 3-year note
- Joan Baez Banned at Walter Reed Hospital
- Women's golf gets a boost with British Open played at The Old Course
- Major Swiss Show stresses Munch's role as pathfinder of modern art
- Wales calls up five rookies for Euro 2008 qualifier against Czechs
- Murdoch's $5 billion bid for Dow Jones faces tough going as Bancrofts oppose deal
- LA police to review use of force during clash with demonstrators at immigration rally
- Leibovitz' Photo of Queen Is Unveiled
- Madrid set to appeal Beckham ban
- Cooper Tire swings to 1st-quarter profit, beats Wall Street predictions
- Workers halt production at 2 Airbus plants over bonuses
- Austrian cabinet agrees to law lowering voting age to 16
- Dolan family reaches deal to take NY-area Cablevision private for about $10 billion
- Grave of Hungary's communist leader Janos Kadar vandalized
- Fannie Mae profit rises 26 percent in 2005, names new CFO, boosts dividend
- Tendulkar twists ankle in pre-tour practice
- Insurer Allianz says 1st-quarter profit rises 78 percent to euro3.2 billion
- Tendulkar twists ankle in pre-tour practice
- Orders to U.S. factories jump by largest amount in a year
- Jon Peters Gets Star on Walk of Fame
- Climate change delegates hash out measures to stem rise in global temperatures
- U.S. stocks up amid factory order spike; Dow passes 13,200
- Fresenius Medical Care says 1st-quarter profit rose 38 percent
- Hairstylist-turned-movie producer Jon Peters gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Turkish markets rise as prime minister calls for early elections
- Israeli foreign minister calls on Olmert to resign
- Israeli foreign minister calls on Olmert to resign
- Lonmin shares rise after company says it narrowed its first-half loss
- Austrian cabinet agrees to law lowering voting age to 16
- Israeli foreign minister calls on Olmert to resign
- Washington state appeals court reverses marijuana conviction on medical grounds
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Liverpool goalkeeper's home burgled while he plays in Champions League
- Italian Soccer Summaries
- India's Jet Airways to launch daily flights to new European hub in Brussels
- Dubai-based Emirates airline to resume day flights to Sri Lanka
- Helicopter crash kills 7 Colombian military, causes unknown
- Outcome of French elections will greatly affect EU constitution debate, Turkish membership
- Johnson to undergo ankle surgery at end of season
- Gas prices fall after U.S. government reports a smaller-than-expected decline in inventories
- Outcome of French elections will greatly affect EU constitution debate, Turkish membership
- Grave of Hungary's communist leader Janos Kadar vandalized
- Ascoli draws with Catania 3-3 to keep alive hopes of staying in Serie A
- Volkswagen says its brands improving, led by VW, which turned profit in 1Q
- Gillett Jr. impressed with Rafa Benitez after Liverpool win
- Renault chief Ghosn confirms group's 3 percent gross operating margin target for 2007
- Ascoli draws with Catania 3-3 to keep alive hopes of staying in Serie A
- Bartoli reaches quarterfinals at Estoril Open
- Euro slips against U.S. dollar, backing further from all-time high
- U.S. drug agency asks antidepressant makers to warn young adults about suicide risks
- Tire maker Continental AG says 1Q profit up 22 percent on rising sales
- U.S. drug agency asks antidepressant makers to warn young adults about suicide risks
- Basso testifies before doping commission
- Iraq added to U.S. religious freedom watchlist as sectarian violence soars
- Aretha Franklin Judges Stage Auditions
- Eastman Chemical completes polymer business sale in Spain
- MasterCard first-quarter profit hits record on growing int'l business, currency exchange
- Aretha Franklin among judges at auditions for stage production on her life and career
- Israel's foreign minister calls on Olmert to resign
- U.S. drug agency asks antidepressant makers to warn young adults about suicide risks
- Italy, Germany advance at hockey worlds; Latvia, Norway to relegation round
- Turkey's government crisis points to shaky democratic structure
- Basso testifies before doping commission
- New York-area cable TV provider Cablevision agrees to be taken private
- Bahamian prime minister seeks 2nd term on strength of economy
- Gunmen kill 3 Sunni brothers in Baghdad; more U.S. reinforcements arrive
- First case of H5N1 bird flu confirmed in Ghana
- Al-Jazeera TV journalist sentenced 6 months in jail in Egypt
- Veto of Iraq spending bill forces U.S. Democrats to weigh difficult concessions
- Borghese joins cancer checkup drive
- BrAun gives you smooth skin everyday
- SweetMe launches special offer
- TAS flea market sale slated for May 19
- Zojirushi marks Mother's Day
- Happy Hour at Miramar Garden
- Far Eastern Plaza presents 'White Asparagus' delicacies
- In Brief
- Top seed Haas toppled in front of Munich fans
- Sabres succumb to video review
- Overtime pays off for Moen
- Torch flap not seen as hurting Taiwan
- Old Mavericks returned, but they didn't stay long
- Bad hamstring kills Hughes' no-hit bid
- Rafa gleeful as Mourinho's season in tatters
- In Brief
- Bangkok will be flooded in 20 years, expert warns
- OK! wins suit in fight over Zeta-Jones' wedding photos
- Effectiveness of heart therapy linked to age
- Spears briefly returns to stage 2 years after last performance
- Term 'financial pain' seen to be biologically correct
- Terrier dies after saving children in New Zealand
- Hormone cream seen failing to restore women's lost libido
- Taiex gains amid concerns over oil prices
- U.S. dollar strengthens to two-month high against yen
- Strikes blamed for Hyundai Q1 profit drop
- News on Murdoch's bid lifts Wall Street to record
- In Brief
- Alibaba to seek overseas IPO this year, according to Web site
- U.S. officials in China to probe tainted pet products
- International strength helps Yum
- Sudan divestment activists target Buffett, Fidelity
- Gulf producers assure Asia on oil security
- BP chief resigns amid charges of misused funds
- Taipei gets revved up for high-octane behemoth of bike show
- Electronic marketplace predicted to show gains
- Study highlights developing countries' IT markets
- Macau vows to wow overnighters
- Sweden begins sell-off of assets with TeliaSonera
- In Brief
- New Zealand parties reach compromise on smacking law
- Another Indian bandit running for parliament
- Assets of collaborators to be seized by South Korea
- Bloodshed continues in Sri Lanka
- 'Barren' remark draws flak in Australia
- Macau defends shots fired at May Day rally
- Momentum grows to change Japan's pacifist charter
- In Brief
- Colombia navy says cocaine bust smaller than thought
- Six workers kidnapped, one sailor killed in attack on Nigeria oil vessel
- Thousands back former Kosovo prime minister
- EU supports call to hold earlier polls in Turkey
- Malian president's camp claims election victory
- Liberia relaunches trade of diamonds
- Official says Iran able to make atom centrifuges
- Democracy doesn't stop terrorism
- Gambling on the poor
- DPP must respond to KMT-CCP scheme
- Sharks figure big in recreation, risk on Australia's Gold Coast
- Gabon's pygmies complain of discrimination
- Car-free zones on the increase in cities across America
- 'Pollution calendar' events in Asia seen as preventable
- In Brief
- Migraines linked to higher risk of suicide among young adults
- Opening to PRC tourists seems unlikely, says MAC
- Taiwanese woman to make history as West Point graduate
- U.S. to hold Taiwan butterfly exhibit
- Legislature rejects notification of Chunghwa Post change of name
- Report says Hsieh received illegal donations
- DPP to keep method for primary poll
- Officials launch new WHO offensive
- Cabinet still formulating details of wage increase
- Executive Yuan approves amnesty plan
- Murdoch's News Corp. makes stunning takeover bid for Dow Jones
- New S.H.E. song spurs controversy
- Millions of people to gain from national pension plan
- Israeli foreign minister pushes Olmert to tender resignation
- Bush vetoes legislation for pullout from Iraq
- U.S. lawmaker fears Olympics in Beijing will be 'genocide'
- KMT names Ma as presidential candidate
- Bangkok faces flooded future, expert says
- Poor nations brake greenhouse gas rise-UN draft
- Australia demands "New Kyoto" in place of "Old"
- US has no favorite in Taiwan presidential poll: AIT chief
- AIT chief urges prompt passage of defense budget
- Research firm warns organizations against 'blind' adoption of SOA frameworks
- FedEx expands multi-destination single-clearance service for shipments to all EU countries
- China Airlines chairman receives Lifetime Achievement Award
- President to remain neutral during TV interview
- Hsieh vows to form majority bloc in Legislature if elected president
- Premier touts integrity in DPP TV debate
- Normalization of cross-strait economic ties will bolster Taiwan's competitiveness, says ECCT
- Outlook for semiconductor foundries stable despite tempered momentum, says credit ratings agency
- Acer rolls out new Aspire consumer and TravelMate commercial laptops
- Government issues pay rules for Labor Day regular holiday
- Arroyo leads Labor Day in synergy with nation's social partners
- Mainstream labor groups 'thankful, happy' with Arroyo's package of non-wage benefits, says DOLE
- DPP hopefuls trade fire on identity in last debate
- Baghdatis first seeded player to reach BMW Open quarterfinals
- Syngenta reports 9 percent rise in 1st-quarter sales
- Williams advances to second round at J&S Cup
- Credit Suisse reports 5 percent rise in 1st-quarter profit to US$2.23 billion
- Utah uranium mill sold to Canadian company
- Pletcher takes aim at 0-for-14 streak with five Derby starters
- Grave of Hungary's communist leader Janos Kadar vandalized
- First case of H5N1 bird flu confirmed in Ghana
- Afeg
- Moviegoers Warned of `Babel' Sickness
- Israel's foreign minister calls on Olmert to resign
- Indianapolis Moto Speedway museum is year-round portal to auto racing history
- Romanian president says he was suspended because he refused to make deals with parliament
- Catholic school will not let U.S. senator speak at daughter's graduation because of political views
- Pound again backs French lab in Landis case
- Sailor's stolen wallet turns up at Boston demolition site 56 years later _ to the day
- TRW Automotive swings to a loss in the 1st quarter, raises guidance for year
- Judge dismisses lawsuit over trans fat in KFC's chicken; company switches to healthier oil
- Bremen: Klose spurns Bayern offer, will stay another season
- Camoranesi likely to miss rest of season
- `Spidey,' `Shrek,' `Pirates' may put Hollywood on record course at the box office
- European shares end higher
- Popular Korean TV Drama Eyes AIDS Stigma
- Iran's former nuclear negotiator arrested in Tehran
- Serena Williams withdraws from German Open
- Basso testifies before doping commission
- Military: 4,000 U.S. soldiers arriving in Baghdad to strengthen crackdown
- Argentina sending troops to basic training in human rights
- Democratic candidate Edwards uses activist supporters in anti-war, anti-Bush TV commercial
- British millionaire, 3 others killed in helicopter crash
- Pan Am Games big test for Brazil's future as sporting venue
- Broken ball prompts 2nd lottery drawing, 2 sets of winners
- First case of H5N1 bird flu confirmed in Ghana
- Helicopter crash kills 7 Colombian military, causes unknown
- Canadian hockey officials to discuss Doan captaincy before parliamentary panel
- Nadal beats Federer on half-clay, half-grass court
- Palahniuk Surprises by Being Dull
- Kentucky Derby prepares for Queen Elizabeth visit
- US presidential contender Obama takes control of MySpace page from jilted supporter
- Iran's former nuclear negotiator arrested in Tehran
- Bush urges Congress to ratify free-trade pact with Colombia
- Kentucky Derby prepares for Queen Elizabeth visit
- Coke Museum to Host Warhol Exhibit
- Trail Blazer guard Roy beats out Italy's Bargnani for NBA's Rookie of the Year
- New Coca-Cola museum will host Andy Warhol art
- Grave of Hungary's communist leader Janos Kadar vandalized, bones may be missing
- `Rings' Vid-Game for Multiplayer Masses
- Vid-Game: PS `father' Retires; More Wii
- Iran's former nuclear negotiator arrested in Tehran
- Re-Exploring `Oblivion,' `Final Fantasy'
- Pound again backs French lab in Landis case
- Austrian ski official testifies in Turin doping scandal
- Washington to Do Ad for Gay Rights Group
- Davydenko loses to qualifier in first round of Estoril Open
- Record Summer in Store for Hollywood?
- LA police chief says some officers acted inappropriately during clash with demonstrators at rally
- Actor Isaiah Washington to appear in public service announcement for gay rights group
- Argentina sending troops to basic training in human rights
- House fails to override Bush veto of Iraq war spending bill with U.S. troop withdrawal deadlines
- Iran's former nuclear negotiator arrested in Tehran
- Events picking up in New Orleans as city recovers from Katrina
- Baghdatis, Youzhny reach BMW Open quarterfinals
- Former Illinois governor on the hot seat at Conrad Black trial
- Keys to Iowa prison sold at estate sale
- Simpson Is `Confident' About Appearance
- Singer Ashlee Simpson: `I've always been confident with who I am'
- Malaysian entrepreneur renews, exports aging computers, monitors
- House fails to override Bush veto of Iraq war spending bill with U.S. troop withdrawal deadlines
- Italy, Germany advance; Latvia, Norway sent to relegation round
- Ahold agrees to sell U.S. Foodservice unit to private equity firms for $7.1 billion
- Iran's former nuclear negotiator arrested in Tehran
- Court may let FIFA-MasterCard dispute go to Swiss arbitrators
- Baghdatis, Youzhny reach BMW Open quarterfinals
- Davydenko loses to qualifier in first round of Estoril Open
- Royal, Sarkozy face off in highly anticipated debate between presidential contenders
- Putin calls for improving Russian ports, laments use of foreign facilities
- Vietnam Puts Focus on American Cinema
- MTV Taking Its VMA Awards Bash to Vegas
- Turkish parliamentary committee approves July 22 as date for general elections
- Iraqi intellectuals to form cultural council with temporary base in Jordan
- Peruzzi to finish season with Lazio
- Museum Pays Cash for Live Cockroaches
- Dollar pushes euro further away from all-time high
- Wolfowitz says keep focus on 'important work of the bank,' not on controversy around him
- Mathis Hopes Film Inspires Organ Donors
- West Indies selectors stick with tried and trusted for England tour
- Royal, Sarkozy face off in highly anticipated debate between presidential contenders
- U.S. wheat gluten industry decimated by cheap imports
- U.S. wheat gluten industry decimated by cheap imports
- U.S. author Bill Bryson to lead English countryside charity
- Canada beats Slovakia to finish atop group;
- Sheffield powers Detroit over Orioles
- Bill giving gays and lesbians domestic partnerships wins final approval from lawmakers in US state Oregon
- Wal-Mart issues voluntary recall of vinyl baby bibs containing high levels of lead
- Ashlee Simpson 'Confident' About Looks
- Canada beats Slovakia to finish atop group;
- U.S. Energy bill calls for ethanol to replace gasoline, prompts debate over coal as motor fuel.
- Stocks surge on factory orders spike; Dow up more than 75 points and passes 13,200
- Champions League: Milan reaches final after beating Manchester United 3-0
- Melodrama Still Lives in `Coram Boy'
- President Bush declares terrorist group al-Qaida 'public enemy No. 1' in Iraq
- Brewers blank and sweep St. Louis
- Champions League: Milan reaches final after beating Manchester United 3-0
- Rep. Kennedy takes drug recovery `one day at a time'
- Wandering Dog Spray-Painted 'Go Home'
- Kids Tuned to 'Handy Manny' Get Porn
- Spidey 3 Leaps to Blockbuster Status
- Coke Museum to Host Warhol Exhibit
- 70-Year-Old Ham Back on Display in N.C.
- Goodell orders teams to attend concussion meeting
- Tiny Terrier Dies After Saving 5 Kids
- Champions League: Milan reaches final after beating Manchester United 3-0
- `Spider-Man 3' leaps to blockbuster status with $29 million worldwide first-day haul
- Nadal beats Federer on half-clay, half-grass court
- New Coca-Cola museum will host Andy Warhol art
- Champions League: Milan reaches final after beating Manchester United 3-0
- Attorney: Author Clive Cussler inflated number of books sold
- Court may let FIFA-MasterCard dispute go to Swiss arbitrators
- U.S. lawmakers make new bid to pass law protecting reporters from being forced to disclose sources
- PepsiCo responds to investors with increased share buybacks, dividends
- Federal Reserve is contacting 10,000 U.S. families to get data on household finances
- Police in Woolmer probe trying to identify people caught on hotel video
- Corn ends higher, supported by weather forecasts; gold falls
- Japanese defense minister wants cooperation with U.S. on missile defense
- Ahold agrees to sell scandal-marred U.S. Foodservice unit for $7.1 billion
- Uproar Over Philly Anchor's Bikini Pics
- Inmate's Name, Address Give Him Away
- Wie to play in Canadian Women's Open
- Doan would surrender captaincy if asked but team stands behind their man
- Washington to Do Ad for Gay Rights Group
- Champions League: Milan reaches final after beating Manchester United 3-0
- Police in Woolmer probe trying to identify people caught on hotel video
- Kaka's decisive kicks put AC Milan in final
- Nude Man Leads Police on 40 Minute Chase
- Super 14 fans kept guessing over playoffs teams, venues
- Super 14 fans kept guessing over playoffs teams, venues
- Iran's former nuclear negotiator arrested in Tehran
- Spidey 3 Leaps to Blockbuster Status
- Canada confirms another case of mad cow disease
- Ecuadorean federation lifts ban on Delgado
- EBay auction winner to pay $30,200 for GQ internship, including makeover, designer wardrobe
- Lohan: Some Major Partying on 21st B'day
- Freedoms deteriorating in once-open countries around the world, press group says
- Internet mapping sites hustle after California highway collapse
- Davydenko loses to qualifier in first round of Estoril Open
- Lohan Plans Big 21st-Birthday Bash
- Senate starts legislation for tighter pet food standards in U.S. to protect animal food
- Lindsay Lohan planning a Vegas-to-Malibu 21st-birthday celebration this summer
- Derby favorite Curlin draws No. 2 post position
- Report says Internet is an important tool for extremists' recruiting, logistics
- Champions League: Milan reaches final after beating Manchester United 3-0
- Studies hint at unexpected heart rhythm problem with bone-building drugs
- Stewart Says He'll Still Speak His Mind
- U.S. Senate subpoenas attorney general demanding Rove e-mails involving prosecutor firings
- Montoya to try stock car racing on dirt
- Sheffield powers Detroit over Orioles
- Bahamian prime minister seeks 2nd term on strength of economy
- Brewers blank and sweep St. Louis
- West Indies selectors stick with tried and trusted for England tour
- Apple touts environmental record after critics decry 'iWaste'
- U.S. judge upholds $1.53 billion jury verdict against Microsoft
- Copa Libertadores: Caracas and Santos draw 2-2 in second-round opener
- Study suggests hormones may ward off dementia, if women take them soon after menopause
- Uproar Over Philly Anchor's Bikini Pics
- Wandering Dog Spray-Painted 'Go Home'
- Teacher Accused of Selling Kid's Jacket
- Teacher Accused of Selling Kid's Jacket
- `Idol' Creator Pushes Show's Boundaries
- Lohan Plans Big 21st-Birthday Bash
- `American Idol' creator says change and charity are good for top-rated show, skeptics aside
- Las Vegas Sands 1st-quarter profit falls on casino opening expenses
- All Blacks prop Dermody to join London Irish
- Climate change delegates hash out measures to stem rise in global temperatures
- Hootie & the Blowfish to help collect school supplies again
- Murdoch's initial offer declined, other parties could emerge to bid on Dow Jones
- Bitter rivals for France's presidency face off in heated television debate
- Iran's former nuclear negotiator arrested in Tehran, taken to notorious prison
- Bon Jovi to open New Jersey's newest arena
- `Spidey,' `Shrek,' `Pirates' may put Hollywood on record course at the box office
- PUGLIA: Italy's heel has it all _ shh, except hordes of tourists
- AC Milan gets another shot at Liverpool in Champions League final
- Newport, long a tourist hotspot, aims to improve customer service
- NBA, some players dismiss study that on racial bias in officiating
- Turkey's government crisis points to shaky democratic structure
- The perception of a double standard
- Charity Tour Ahead for Hootie & Blowfish
- U.S. and EU warn Turkish military to stay out of politics
- Fall of BP boss illustrates perils of being gay at pinnacle of business world
- Production unit of bankrupt Yukos oil company to go on auction block
- Officials from Texas' border region work to generate opposition to fence
- Bon Jovi to Rock New New Jersey Arena
- Nadal beats Federer on half-clay, half-grass court
- Westpac, Australia's fourth-largest bank, reports 12% rise in net profit for half-year
- Bill giving Oregon gays and lesbians domestic partnerships wins final approval from lawmakers
- Baseball Hall of Famer Cepeda arrested on suspicion of drug possession
- Connecticut lawmakers pass bill requiring hospitals to dispense emergency contraception over Catholic objections
- Charity Tour Ahead for Hootie & Blowfish
- Bon Jovi to Rock New New Jersey Arena
- Copa Libertadores: America beats Colo Colo 3-0
- Lawmakers demand that Vietnam release three jailed dissidents
- Super 14 fans kept guessing over playoffs teams, venues
- 'Idol' Creator Pushes Show's Boundaries
- Bahamian prime minister seeks 2nd term on strength of economy
- Immigration talks stall over treatment of migrants' families
- Judge Sues Cleaner for $65M Over Pants
- C
- Weird bee disappearance ideas and myths abound: cell phones, rapture and Einstein
- Philippines to get 11 military helicopters as part of US assistance
- 'American Idol' ousts 2 contestants, leaving 4 singers to vie for the title
- Ottawa pulls ahead of Devils 3-1 in NHL playoffs series
- Excerpts from diaries of former US President Reagan released
- Baseball Hall of Famer Cepeda arrested on suspicion of drug possession
- Former first lady to be on hand as Republican candidates try to claim Reagan's mantle
- Japanese prime minister calls for 'bold review' of postwar pacifism
- Obama takes control of popular MySpace page from former supporter
- Los Angeles police chief promises investigation into immigration rally clash
- Texas Instruments to invest US$1 billion in new Philippine plant
- Texas Instruments to invest US$1 billion in new Philippine plant
- Copa Libertadores: Sao Paulo defeats Gremio 1-0
- San Antonio eliminates Carmelo and the Nuggets
- Mysterious killer of America's honeybees could make dinner a bland meal
- 'American Idol' Axes Two More Finalists
- Brewers blank and sweep St. Louis
- Texas Instruments to invest US$1 billion in new Philippine plant
- Texas Instruments to invest US$1 billion in new Philippine plant
- SKorea firm says three South Korean workers kidnapped in Nigeria
- Copa Libertadores: Defensor Sporting drubs Brazil's Flamengo 3-0
- Tiger Airways to set up Australian headquarters in Melbourne
- Australia's Westpac bank reports 12 percent rise in net profit for half-year
- Australia's Westpac bank reports 12 percent rise in net profit for half-year
- After Bush veto withstands House of Representatives challenge, he, Democrats meet on Iraq
- Copa Libertadores: Boca Juniors beats Velez Sarsfield 3-0
- Korean Air first-quarter net profit rises on passengers, cost cuts
- Korean Air first-quarter net profit rises on passengers, cost cuts
- Deals offered to lure tourists to Alaska in spring
- Indy 500 Speedway museum is year-round portal to auto racing history
- Scan of Mummified Child Done in Pa.
- 4 Skulls Found in Chicago Home
- Sheffield powers Detroit over Orioles
- Delegates rush to finish climate change report, laying out measures to halt global warming
- Copa Libertadores: Santos draw ends winning streak
- Albert outpoints Campas
- Malaysian entrepreneur renews, exports aging computers, monitors
- Bahamian voters oust prime minister
- Texas Instruments to invest US$1 billion in new Philippine plant
- Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway resembles a mutual fund with many well-known parts
- Texas Instruments to invest US$1 billion in new Philippine plant
- Qantas bidder says it has 33 percent of shares _ not enough, just 1 day before deadline
- Qantas bidder says it has 33 percent of shares _ not enough, just 1 day before deadline
- Singapore Exxon Mobil oil refinery fire leaves 2 workers dead
- SKorea calls for talks with Russia on rail links, economic cooperation
- Vietnam jails American for trying to sell fake stocks
- Bahamian voters oust prime minister
- Sri Lankan team honored after returning home from cricket World Cup
- Sri Lankan team honored after returning home from cricket World Cup
- In U.S., 10 Republicans meet for their first presidential debate, trying to avoid missteps
- Mark Morris directs radiant production of Gluck opera at Met
- Que pasa? New York mayor makes Spanish breakthrough after long struggle
- Brewers blank and sweep St. Louis
- Historic mansion becomes New Jersey governor's rehab center after car crash
- Google opens Southeast Asian office in Singapore
- Google opens Southeast Asian office in Singapore
- Use of informants in shooting death of elderly woman draws questions from House members
- IBM uses self-assembling material to etch holes in chips, boosting speed and efficiency
- Pakistan blocks roads into capital to discourage rallies for ousted chief justice
- Republican hopefuls collect Hollywood checks though Democrats still dominate
- Religious leaders tour US coal mining sites, praying for end to mountaintop removal
- Qantas takeover deadline looms, with deal hanging in the balance
- Qantas takeover deadline looms, with deal hanging in the balance
- Singapore says it seized record 5.3 million contraband cigarette packets in 2006
- Singapore Exxon Mobil oil refinery fire leaves 2 workers dead
- San Antonio eliminates Carmelo and the Nuggets
- Taiwan shares rise slightly on financial gains
- Dodgers pitcher Kuo Hong-chih recovers from strained shoulder
- New Zealand stocks rise as local currency steadies
- Outlawed group Ulster Volunteer Force prepares new peace move in Northern Ireland
- San Luis defeats Santos and Atlas ties with Morelia in Mexican soccer
- In landmark case, Hindu man in Malaysia gets custody of children born to Muslim wife
- Scandinavian airline SAS narrows its loss in the first quarter
- Workers at major southern Chinese port end strike for overtime payment
- Google opens Southeast Asian office in Singapore
- Google opens Southeast Asian office in Singapore
- Experts say bones taken from grave of Hungary's communist leader; wife's remains also stolen
- Irish teen in state care asks judge to let her abort brain-damaged fetus in England
- SKorean company: Armed group kidnapped 12 of its workers at Nigeria construction site
- Australian stocks lifted by miners to record high
- Bette Midler to Become Caesars Headliner
- Qantas takeover deadline looms, with deal hanging in the balance
- Qantas takeover deadline looms, with deal hanging in the balance
- Nordea sees slight growth in net profit for first quarter
- Australia's Westpac bank reports 12 percent rise in net profit for half-year
- Australia's Westpac bank reports 12 percent rise in net profit for half-year
- Unilever says first-quarter profit rose 1 percent; underlying sales beat company target
- Dutch postal company TNT says profit doubled in the first quarter
- Philippine phone company discovers alleged wiretap near former President Aquino's home
- Norwegian shipbuilder Aker Yards reports slight dip in 1Q net profits despite strong revenues
- Turkey's Parliament to debate schedule for new elections
- Malaysian tycoon offers US$4.6 billion to buy out top cell phone firm Maxis
- HMV says full-year sales will be in line with forecast, falling 2 percent
- Britons go to polls in local elections seen as verdict on the Blair era
- Both sides claim victory after French presidential debate
- Blair's office denies report that he will announce plan to resign Parliamentary seat next week
- Delegates rush to finish climate change report, laying out measures to halt global warming
- BMW's first-quarter profit plunges 38 percent to on costs of new model launches
- Norway's Orkla group reports strong gains in 1st quarter net profits
- South Korean stocks rise to fresh record; won gains
- Vietnam plans to allow 49 percent foreign stake in airlines
- Oil prices steady under US$64 a barrel after US oil data
- Avril Lavigne says Mandarin version of new single toughest to record
- Avril Lavigne says Mandarin version of new single toughest to record
- Philippine president's husband drops libel cases against Filipino journalists
- Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel makes rival bid for Canada's LionOre
- MAN AG's first-quarter profit jumps 47 percent, company doubles sales outlook
- Environmentalists urge G-8 to build momentum for post-Kyoto climate pact
- Skull and several bones taken from grave of Hungary's communist leader
- Indonesia losing forest cover faster than any other country: Greenpeace
- Witnesses say Myanmar PM returns after medical treatment in Singapore
- Scientists unveil bones of largest dinosaurs found in Australia
- Reinsurer Hannover Re reports 23-percent gain in 1Q net profit to euro108.3M
- Lafarge says first-quarter net profit surges on disposals
- Sanofi-Aventis reports lower first-quarter profits
- Philippine shares end flat ahead of May 14 elections
- World Cup winners return from unbeaten two-month roadtrip
- UBS reports 1st-quarter net profit falls 6.5 percent
- Ulster Volunteer Force says it is renouncing violence, will reopen disarmament talks
- ASEAN aims to ink free trade pact with Japan in November
- British American Tobacco says first-quarter profit rose 9.5 percent
- AIDS activists protest US decision to place Thailand on list of copyrights violators
- Ulster Volunteer Force says it is renouncing violence, will reopen disarmament talks
- Arcelor and Mittal move on first step of combining to form largest steelmaker
- Experts say Australian lawmaker struck nerve over choices between family and career
- Reports: Hackers suspected of airing anti-government messages on southern Chinese TV
- Barthez vows to keep playing on after leaving Nantes
- Stoner seeking back-to-back wins, Pedrosa returns to scene of rookie glory at Shanghai
- Stoner seeking back-to-back wins, Pedrosa returns to scene of rookie glory at Shanghai
- Philippine president orders reassessment of Iraq repatriation plans
- Britain to withhold some aid payments to Sri Lanka amid fighting, British diplomat says
- Cambodia closes private zoo, rescues animals from appalling conditions
- Developers lead Hong Kong shares higher, tracking Wall Street gains
- EU clears Apollo bid for Britain's biggest real estate broker Countrywide
- AIG acquires a 65 percent stake in Bulgaria's telecom
- Government blasts reports that others could host 2010 World Cup soccer
- U.S. inmate's name, address give him away in threat to judge
- Finland's SanomaWSOY media group sees increased 1Q profits, sales
- Malaysian tycoon offers US$4.6 billion to buy out top mobile phone firm Maxis
- Malaysian tycoon offers US$4.6 billion to buy out top mobile phone firm Maxis
- Man shot and wounded outside Indian prime minister's residence
- Tories target England's northern wilderness in bid to regain power
- Erwin Koeman quits as Feyenoord coach after disappointing season
- Singapore shares rise to new high, led by banks' gains
- Ulster Volunteer Force says it is renouncing violence, will reopen disarmament talks
- Cement maker Holcim more than doubles first-quarter net profit
- Unilever says 1st-quarter profit rose 1 percent; underlying sales beat company target
- Madrid and Sevilla stage standout clash in Spanish league
- Villarreal's Cygan to miss rest of season
- Witnesses say Myanmar PM returns after medical treatment in Singapore
- Madrid and Sevilla stage standout clash in Spanish league
- South Korea holds high-wire walking competition across Seoul river
- South Korea holds high-wire walking competition across Seoul river
- Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel makes rival bid for Canada's LionOre
- Euro rises to $1.3607 against the dollar as EU officials unconcerned about its strength
- Chinese companies prepare for massive U.S. purchases ahead of trade talks
- Champions League: Maldini hoping to play eighth final despite injury
- Turkish parliament sets new general elections for July 22
- Scandinavian airline SAS narrows its loss in the first quarter
- Thai shares rise 0.6 percent on hope of strong first quarter earnings
- Ulster Volunteer Force says it is renouncing violence, will reopen disarmament talks
- Both sides claim victory after French presidential debate
- Stoner seeking back-to-back wins, Pedrosa returns to scene of rookie glory at Shanghai
- Stoner seeking back-to-back wins, Pedrosa returns to scene of rookie glory at Shanghai
- General Motors plants across Europe protest job cuts at Antwerp
- Indonesian shares climb to all-time closing high on gains in bank, automotive blue chips
- Rapper Busta Rhymes arrested on drunken driving charge in New York
- Seoul Hosts High-Wire Act Over Han River
- Turkey's Parliament approves early elections for July 22
- Sri Lankan team honored on return from cricket World Cup
- German union, employers enter new round of make-or-break wage talks
- Sri Lankan team honored on return from cricket World Cup
- Judge Sues Cleaner for $65M Over Pants
- Shell says 1st-quarter profit rises 5.7 percent despite falling oil prices
- Singapore Airlines to further increase fuel surcharge on tickets
- Germany's Metro says it swung to a loss in the first quarter
- Malaysia's stock index rises 1.6 percent to new record high
- On Press Freedom Day, cartoonists testing limits of laughter
- Most Asian markets track Wall Street gains; SKorea, Singapore, Australia hit record highs
- GM reports 1Q profit of US$62M on record sales worldwide
- Google lists Belgian newspapers again as copyright row cools
- Busta Rhymes Arrested on DUI Charge
- DiCaprio and Baron Cohen among Time's list of 100 most influential
- Palestinian PM of Hamas invited to South Africa by South African Cabinet minister
- Both sides claim victory after French presidential debate
- EU investigates suspected cartel in tubes for oil tankers
- Investigations launched into officers' conduct during Los Angeles immigration rally
- Investigations launched into officers' conduct during Los Angeles immigration rally
- Split over China emerges at climate change conference in Thailand
- Messina faces must-win match against Serie A champion Inter
- Champions League: Seedorf shows his emotions after reaching another final
- Former Olympic aerials champion retires
- Dutch court to rule on ABN Amro sale of LaSalle bank
- UBS reports 1st-quarter net profit falls 6.5 percent
- UBS reports 1st-quarter net profit falls 6.5 percent
- Leo, Rosie Make Time's Most Influential
- Beiersdorf says profit in first three months plunged
- Bank of Spain estimates GDP growth at 4 percent
- GM reports sharply lower 1Q profit
- WHO: Fighting global warming a 'win-win' to prevent health problems, save money
- Cannes winner Maggie Cheung says she still enjoys acting, but not life in studio
- PSG coach Le Guen to face former club Lyon
- Cannes winner Maggie Cheung says she still enjoys acting, but not life in studio
- Barthez vows to keep playing on after leaving Nantes
- Unilever says 1st-quarter profit rose 1 percent; underlying sales beat company target
- Backstrom sets course record to take early lead at Italian Open
- China opens 'nuclear city' to tourists
- India shares move up; Bajaj, Reliance lead rise
- Turkish opposition leader is long-time opponent of political Islam
- Norwegian disability pensioner wrongly billed millions in back taxes
- CBS 1st-quarter earnings drop on charge, lower syndication income
- Lawyers cheer Pakistani judge suspended by Musharraf, scuffle with police
- Martha Stewart Omnimedia reports wider 1Q loss weighed down by charge for syndicated TV show
- AEK signs Arruabarrena from Villarreal
- Subsidiary of state-owned oil company buys major Yukos unit
- Smith & Nephew says 1st-quarter profit plunged after sale in the previous year
- Cyprus inflation up 1.8 percent on the year in April
- EU investigates suspected cartel in tubes for oil tankers
- Henin, Jankovic advance to quarterfinals at J&S Cup
- Thousands of Japanese protest against constitutional changes
- Productivity growth slows while wage pressures drop sharply
- Google lists Belgian newspapers again as copyright row cools
- Martha Stewart Omnimedia reports wider 1Q loss weighed down by charge for syndicated TV show
- Swedish steel company SSAB offers US$7.7 billion for IPSCO
- South Korea holds high-wire walking competition across Seoul river
- South Korea holds high-wire walking competition across Seoul river
- Norwegian disability pensioner wrongly billed millions in back taxes
- Publicis says 1st-quarter revenue gained 6.5 percent after winning new business
- PSG coach Le Guen to face former club Lyon, 1st Ld-Writethru
- GM reports lower 1Q profit, cites GMAC home mortgage losses
- Ahold announces euro3 billion share buyback after U.S. Foodservice deal
- Cablevision posts smaller 1Q loss on big gains in cable TV business
- CSKA Moscow goes for second Euro title
- Madrid and Sevilla stage standout clash in Spanish league
- Kid Rock comes to aid of girls' golf team
- Greek police threaten protest on day of Champions League final
- MGM Mirage 1Q profit misses expectations, shares slide
- 3,500 Lbs. of Bat Guano Found in Attic
- Call Him Professor Joshua Bell
- Palestinian PM of Hamas invited to South Africa by South African Cabinet minister
- Ulster Volunteer Force says it is renouncing violence, will reopen disarmament talks
- Hasegawa defeats Vetyeka to keep WBC bantamweight title
- Hasegawa defeats Vetyeka to keep WBC bantamweight title
- Wall Street opens higher following wage-inflation, employment data
- Call Him Professor Joshua Bell
- After Champions League agony, Man United aims to secure Premier League title
- Lecce defender tests positive
- E.On to announce reorganization plan, new financial targets at end of May
- Violinist Joshua Bell to join faculty of his alma mater, Indiana University
- Romanian court ruling makes it easier to impeach president
- T-Mobile suspends two doctors suspected of aiding EPO doping
- Lippi to stay away from coaching for another 4-5 months
- After pivotal debate, Sarkozy maintains edge over Royal in French presidential race
- U.S. service sector expands at faster rate in April, trade group says
- International Paper posts 1Q profit of $434 million after $1.24 billion loss in '06
- Spanish court fines aristocrat for calling farmworkers "nuts" and "delinquents"
- Venezuela says ConocoPhillips must accept tougher terms or leave
- EU says euro's highs against the dollar so far not affecting exports
- Leo, Rosie Make Time's Most Influential
- Tendulkar's ankle injury '80 percent' ahead of Bangladesh tour: official
- Tendulkar's ankle injury '80 percent' ahead of Bangladesh tour: official
- Deutsche Telekom CEO: Exec board will forego month's salary this year
- Bulgaria seeks investors for second nuclear plant
- British Airways says passenger load factor fell in April
- Britain's Standard Chartered says it had an "excellent start" to 2007
- English Soccer Fixtures
- Philippine president orders reassessment of Iraq repatriation plans
- Busta Rhymes Arrested on DWI Charge
- Busta Rhymes Arrested on DWI Charge
- EU cap on cell phone roaming charges unlikely by summer as EU parliament postpones vote
- Wind farms can generate more power, but may be deadly to bats and birds
- Swedish steel company SSAB offers US$7.7 billion for IPSCO
- Canada to get more access under new prisoner transfer agreement with Afghans: government lawyers say
- Mali president wins second five-year term with 68 percent of vote
- Cincinnati Symphony awards conductor Paavo Jarvi with new contract
- EU clears Norway's Statoil to take over smaller rival Hydro's oil and gas unit
- Euro slides below US$1.36 amid improving U.S. economic data
- Gasquet, Spadea advance at Estoril Open
- Mali president wins second five-year term with 68 percent of vote
- Barcelona's Deco out for two weeks
- Dutch court rules for shareholders, freezing ABN Amro sale of U.S. bank
- White House threatens veto of bill that would add attacks on gays to hate crime law
- Turkish opposition leader is long-time opponent of political Islam
- Chicago to host world amateur boxing champs
- Police arrest travel agent in human smuggling case involving 2 Indian lawmakers
- Morris's Vision Makes Gluck Opera Shine
- A brief look at the Euro Final Four teams
- General Motors plants across Europe protest job cuts at Antwerp
- Dutch court rules for shareholders, freezing ABN Amro sale of U.S. bank
- Asafa Powell out with knee injury
- Flock of 100 vultures kill cow and calf in Spain, farmers see worrisome trend
- Austrian official wants previously convicted hooligans to register with police
- Canada to get more access under new prisoner transfer agreement with Afghans, lawyers say
- World Cup stars, coaches turn out for Ball funeral, memorial service
- Mark Morris directs radiant production of Gluck opera at Met
- Shares of Chinese marketer Acorn International open up on first day of U.S. trading
- Rapper 50 Cent's 52-room Connecticut mansion is up for sale
- U.S. service sector expands at faster rate in April, trade group says
- Britain to withhold some aid payments to Sri Lanka as fighting intensifies
- Schalke plans party, but young Stuttgart now favored in Bundesliga title race
- Two Britons held over Gumball Rally death in Macedonia
- UBS reports 1st-quarter net profit falls 6.5 percent
- Former 'Tarzan' actor Gordon Scott dies at 80
- Mali president wins second five-year term with 68 percent of vote
- General Motors plants across Europe protest over job cuts in Belgium
- Cut calories and fat on chocolate mousse by using tofu
- Celebrating 'The Silver Palate'
- Review for the records
- Band gives Lips service to 'Spider-Man 3' soundtrack
- 'Slava' really knew how to connect
- Galleries
- Museums
- Hotels
- Clubs &Pubs
- Live Music
- Concerts
- Theater
- Events
- This week's picks
- Warning: This is not a nasty column
- Regrets, they've had a few
- 'Rome' rises for the last time on HBO
- Overconfidence takes away Spidey's heart and soul
- Spider-Man returns for a big 3rd film
- It's a summer of Hollywood sequels
- Nastiness has become the norm for fans
- Yankees dismiss conditioning coach, report says
- Sharks cannot get stuck in this spot once again
- Mighty Milan down Manchester
- Suns to face Spurs as 'main event' gets started
- Taiwan shares add 23.62 points to 7,926.66
- Greenback flat versus yen in Asia; NT dollar falls 2.1%
- Dow Jones says it will not react to takeover bid
- Wall Street closes higher amid strong factory data
- Rosneft buys Yukos assets in Siberia for US$6.8b
- TI plans to spend US$1 billion on Manila operation expansion
- Outlook for semiconductor foundries stable, says Fitch Ratings
- Acer unveils 2 new notebook designs
- Increasingly wealthy Asia seen posing next challenge to ADB
- Normalizing cross-strait business ties seen vital
- In Brief
- Private zoo closed down in Cambodia
- Britain to withhold some aid payments to Sri Lanka as fighting intensifies
- Several injured in angry scuffles outside Pakistan's Supreme Court
- Thai AIDS activists protest U.S. copyright decision
- Protests meet Abe's call for new constitution
- In Brief
- L.A. mayor wants probe into violence
- Parliament in Turkey sets July date for snap presidential elections
- Scottish nationalists hope for independence boost in poll
- Uribe confronts protest on streets of Washington
- Voters in Bahamas oust prime minister
- Olmert toughs out calls to quit office
- Tempers fray in French presidential debate
- Hip-hop getting a bad rap
- Friend, rival or both?
- Deciding direction of DPP and Taiwan
- People of different faiths build on similar concerns
- Farmers in Australia struggle with the threat of wild dingoes
- Afghan miners dream of fortune
- In Brief
- Many local women choose family over career, says book
- Hau calls for standardized schoolbooks
- CEPD plans to connect THSR, downtown areas
- Teenager may face legal trouble after posting sex photos on Web
- PCC, agencies reach initial agreement to preserve leprosarium
- CAL chairman gets award for lifetime achievement
- EPA plans to fine motorists for running engines during long stops
- Japan minister sees no escalation of cross-strait tensions
- Journalists' group calls U.N. ban 'insulting irony'
- MOJ probes magazine over graft claim against Hsieh
- Russia to halt deliveries of oil to Estonia
- Iraq wins debt relief; Rice meets Syria foreign minister
- UVF paramilitaries vow to end armed fight
- Expressway protest hits Taipei
- DPP debate highlights issue of nationhood
- AIT head criticizes arms purchase delay
- nternational delegates reach agreement on climate change
- Crucial climate change agreement reached
- Germany to press for emissions curbs at G8 summit
- U.N. climate talks down to wire, EU and China spar
- World Bank eyes $250 million deal to save forests
- Taiwan-born pitcher among Time's list of 100 most influential
- Fourth annual ECCT-ICRT Golf Cup raises NT$500,000 for charity
- Migrants to hold photo exhibition on June 3
- Pinoy Text Club
- Comelec mails voting packets to MECO
- A pilgrim's heart and mind (Part I)
- MECO issues reminders to absentee voters in Taiwan
- Law revision lifts status of Taipei County
- Legislature revamps family law to protect children rights, promote gender equality
- Chen to honor pledge to resign if wife convicted of corruption
- Berdych advances at BMW Open as Nieminen beaten
- Florida lawmakers pass plan for January presidential primary
- London's FTSE-100 index up 53.35 points at 6,537.80 at midday
- Louis Vuitton Cup racing postponed for lack of wind
- Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel makes rival bid for Canada's LionOre
- U.S. lawmakers furious about Iraqi lawmakers' plans for a summer break
- Asafa Powell out with knee injury
- World's best tightrope walkers brave winds and birds to cross Seoul river
- Spain moves to bar hundreds more Basque candidates from local elections
- United States beats Slovakia 4-2 at hockey worlds, Finland edges Switzerland 2-0
- Wenger fined, censured for saying League Cup final linesman lied
- Berlin museum expects crush of visitors for French masterpieces from New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art
- Police say U.S. man was not breaking law by boiling human skull
- Workers at 2 Airbus plants in France extend strike ahead of shareholder meeting
- Scientists say do not count on face masks to help during a super-flu?
- Former top Justice official praises performance of U.S. prosecutors fired by Gonzales aides
- Lecce defender tests positive
- Irish teen in state care asks judge to let her abort brain-damaged fetus in England
- Beckham ban lifted, available for Sevilla match
- U.S. promoters absent from multibillion Arab tourism market
- Madrid and Sevilla stage standout clash in Spanish league
- Venezuela says ConocoPhillips must accept tougher terms or leave
- Sri Lanka closing airport at night after rebel airstrikes
- Violence on TV? the FCC Lacks Answers
- United States beats Slovakia 4-2 at hockey worlds, Finland edges Switzerland 2-0
- Canada to get more access under new prisoner transfer agreement with Afghans, lawyers say
- U.S. defense chief says war-weary Americans must persevere in long fight against terror
- Rosneft subsidiary wins auction for major unit of bankrupt Yukos oil company
- Vakulenko beats Clijsters at J&S Cup
- Iraqi lawmakers say they may cancel vacation, but not because of U.S. criticism
- State lawmakers take aim at toy depicting "Rapist" character from new Tarantino film
- Stock of Qiao Xing Mobile up slightly in trading debut on NYSE
- U.S. Middle East commander says security improved in half of Baghdad area
- Imus Lawyer: We'll Sue for Full Contract
- Prosecutors Want Paris Hilton in Jail
- London 2012 wants to build venues that can be dismantled after the games
- State lawmakers take aim at toy depicting "Rapist" character from new Tarantino film
- Prosecutors Want Paris Hilton in Jail
- 'Tarzan' Gordon Scott Dies in Baltimore
- Engine maker Navistar seeks $2B in damages from Ford, escalating diesel-engine dispute
- 10 Republican presidential hopefuls to meet in first debate
- Backstrom sets course record to take lead at Italian Open
- European shares end higher
- Imus Lawyer: We'll Sue for Full Contract
- Florida legislature passes plan to move its presidential primary to January
- Robredo rallies to advance at Estoril Open
- Two-year ban recommended for Flachi
- U.S. lawmakers' letter to Indian leader questions New Delhi's ties with Iran
- Prosecutors suggest 45 days in jail for Paris Hilton for violating probation terms
- UEFA fines Osasuna, Rangers
- Prosecutors Want Hilton in Jail
- Colombian prosecutor accuses paramilitary boss in union killings
- Rostock and Essen fined for crowd trouble
- The world's top diplomats descend on Egypt's Red Sea party resort
- Customer sues Washington dry cleaner for $65 million (euro47.7 million) over a lost pair of pants
- Starbucks nears deal on licensing pact with Ethiopian govt
- Ulster Volunteer Force renounces violence, seeks new era with Catholic neighbors
- Imus Lawyer: We'll Sue for Full Contract
- Hasegawa defeats Vetyeka to keep WBC bantamweight title
- Former first lady Nancy Reagan pays tribute to Larry King's `easy' interviewing style
- IIHF president tells Canadian politicians to stay out of it
- Two Britons arrested over Gumball Rally death in Macedonia
- At the heart of Turkey's political turmoil: does the government have an Islamic agenda, or not?
- Nearly 30 percent of U.S. children lack full access to health care, report says
- Wolfowitz blames unclear bank rules for questions pay package
- Venezuela's Chavez threatens to nationalize banks, largest steel producer
- Germany beats Czechs 2-0, U.S. downs Slovakia 4-2 at hockey worlds
- EU opens in-depth probe into U.S. travel reservations takeover
- Zimbabwe marks press freedom day with warning to independent journalists
- Producers continue attack on Alaska's gas pipeline bill
- French league suspends Baros for three matches, clears him of racist gesture
- Immelman returns strong _ and light _ after bout with parasite
- Gates: Weary Americans must persevere in long war on terror
- Oil prices fall after U.S. government suspends strategic oil purchases
- Chicago's Deng wins sportsmanship award
- Dutch court rules for shareholders, freezing ABN Amro sale of U.S. bank
- Spanish actress Paz Vega gives birth to baby boy
- MGM Mirage 1Q profit misses expectations; CEO blasts NBA
- Chief says FBI may investigate Los Angeles police conduct at immigration rally
- Dog overturns boat, then swims to shore to fetch help for owner in upstate New York
- Thousands demonstrate against Armenian leadership ahead of elections
- Anglican leader from Nigeria strengthens presence in U.S. Episcopal territory
- Jornalistas bolivianos recha
- July copper hits contract high on inventory drawdowns, labor problems in Peru
- Panel: Strained military health care system putting U.S. troops at risk
- Obama gets Secret Service protection, earliest ever for a U.S. presidential candidate
- Gordon Scott, 'Tarzan' actor in 1950s films, dies in Baltimore at age 80
- Obama gets Secret Service protection, earliest ever for a U.S. presidential candidate
- Katie Holmes is not a prisoner in her marriage to Tom Cruise, Jada Pinkett Smith says
- Subprime mortgage lender New Century to lay off 2,000 workers as unit goes unsold
- 1950s 'Tarzan' Gordon Scott Dies at 80
- U.S. plan for missile defense in Europe comes under fire from Democrats
- O.J.'s Kentucky Derby Pick? Tiago
- The rapid-fire banter of TV's `Gilmore Girls' to end after seven years
- Bid to allow imported drugs overcomes U.S. Senate hurdle
- Wal-Mart says perks for employees topped $1 billion in 2006
- Starbucks 2Q earnings increase 18 percent, same-store sales up 4 percent
- UEFA Cup: Sevilla beats Osasuna 2-0 to reach final
- Ousted `Idol'-Er: More Than Justin Talk
- UEFA Cup: Espanyol reaches final with 2-1 win over Werder Bremen
- UEFA Cup: Sevilla beats Osasuna 2-0 to reach final
- Delta's new stock begins trading below initial projection
- Robredo rallies to advance at Estoril Open
- BP report faults top managers for 2005 Texas City plant blast
- Obama gets Secret Service protection, earliest ever for a presidential candidate
- Rice raises issue of porous borders with Iraq in meeting with Syrian counterpart
- Pinkett Smith Says Holmes Is No Prisoner
- Bank of America suggests it will fight for LaSalle after court freezes sale
- Berdych advances at BMW Open as Nieminen beaten
- Miss July Wins 2007 Playmate of the Year
- Dollar trades higher against most major currencies on strong U.S. service sector report
- Lawyer: Imus to Sue for Nearly $40M
- Prosecutors Want Paris Hilton in Jail
- UEFA Cup: Espanyol reaches final with 2-1 win over Werder Bremen
- Sandra Bullock seeks restraining order against fan
- Miss July, Sara Jean Underwood, named Playboy's 2007 Playmate of the Year
- Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Russia fail to offer immediate debt relief to Iraq at conference
- Lawyer: Imus to Sue for Nearly $40M
- Real Salt Lake names new coach
- Starbucks 2Q earnings increase 18 percent, same-store sales up 4 percent
- Midler makes comic 'oops' ahead of Las Vegas show
- UEFA Cup: Sevilla beats Osasuna 2-0 to reach final
- Return engagement for Busta Rhymes in court
- Flamengo fires World Cup veteran Juninho after altercation with coach
- UEFA Cup: Sevilla beats Osasuna 2-0 to reach final
- UEFA Cup: Sevilla beats Osasuna 2-0 to reach final
- UEFA Cup: Sevilla beats Osasuna 2-0 to reach final
- Sevilla, Espanyol to play in all-Spanish UEFA Cup final
- AIDS drug negotiations break down between Brazil and Merck
- As offseason begins, Wizards' Grunfeld ready to commit to 1 thing: Pecherov
- AstraZeneca buyout leads to big paydays for MedImmune executives
- `The Matrix' Tops Mag's Sci-Fi List
- Robredo rallies to advance at Estoril Open
- Search on for Illinois high school graduate who lost ring in South Pacific
- `The Matrix' is No. 1 in magazine list of 25 best sci-fi movies and TV shows of past 25 years
- Lawyer: Imus to Sue for Nearly $40M
- Wal-Mart says perks for employees topped $1 billion in 2006
- Canada says new deal prevents Afghan abuse of prisoners
- Deutsche Boerse says 1Q net profit rises 19 percent to euro192.3M on rising volumes
- Paquin, Connolly Make Impact at Tribeca
- Former Illinois governor says he never approved millions of dollars in payments to Conrad Black
- David Hasselhoff says tape of him drunk made him think
- U.S. judge prohibits planting of genetically engineered alfalfa until government can study it
- Bullock Asks Court to Restrain Fan
- Prosecutors Want Hilton in Jail
- Prosecutors Want Paris Hilton in Jail
- France's Casino Guichard-Perrachon gains control of Colombia's largest retailer
- NY Times appoints Clark Hoyt public editor
- Senator and candidate Clinton seeks new vote on authorization of military force in Iraq
- Microsoft to challenge $75.5M attorney fee in Iowa class-action lawsuit
- Prosecutors suggest 45 days in jail for Paris Hilton
- Allstate says U.S. government subpoena coming over Katrina probe
- Two Britons arrested over death in Macedonia; rally canceled
- Top U.S. intelligence analysts studying climate change, but Republicans object
- Haas at loss to explain his Texas success
- Matsui hits winning run for Yankees against Texas
- Artest sentenced to work program, counseling
- Prammanasudh chasing home victory
- Tape Shows Drunk David Hasselhoff
- Khalilzad: getting both Iraqis and foreign countries to live up to Iraq plan will be tough
- SEC charges Credit Suisse banker with leaking merger news
- Ohio high school student faces expulsion after video of punch posted on MySpace
- David Hasselhoff says tape of him drunk made him think
- New law adds felony-level penalties to activities that promote animal fighting
- Bush aides negotiate war issue on Capitol Hill with Democrats, whose leader said considering alternative
- Tape Shows Drunk David Hasselhoff
- Venezuela: no cash compensation for takeover of oil companies in Orinoco
- Poll: More Negative Response to Couric
- Chinese exporter in pet food recall scandal avoided export declarations, U.S. report says
- Faces of Tribeca: Paquin, Connolly, Farina and Luna among memorable highlights at NYC fest
- Harrington returns from a long break to lead
- 70 years later, Hindenburg survivors recall zeppelin disaster
- In one Iraqi neighborhood, U.S. troops find al-Qaida dug deep
- Japanese scientists make key step toward developing quantum computer
- Mideast conflict slows rescue of fabled _ and shrinking _ Dead Sea
- Mind the holes! Approaching Dead Sea brings on that sinking feeling
- Security restrictions, drought slam Bedouin shepherds in West Bank
- At 76, jazz giant Sonny Rollins still perfecting his sound and taking on new challenges
- The heartfelt journey of `Radio Golf,' August Wilson's final play, to Broadway
- Damsels in danger: Are superheroes' women their real kryptonite?
- Q&A: Bryce Dallas Howard takes on Hollywood as Gwen Stacy in `Spider-Man 3'
- Obama gets Secret Service protection, earliest ever for a presidential candidate
- Sarah Polley makes poetic, mature directing debut with Alzheimer's themed `Away From Her'
- Lambert, a platinum success without radio support with debut disc, tries again with new CD
- Q&A: Blake Shelton talks about divorce, leaving Nashville and new girl Miranda Lambert
- Stained glass restoration keeps 150-year-old studio humming
- Hong Kong movies being geared toward expanding Chinese market, stricter censorship standards
- World's best tightrope walkers brave winds and birds to cross Seoul river
- Molly Shannon takes a dramatic turn with starring role in `Year of the Dog'
- Popular TV drama sheds light on social stigma attached to AIDS in South Korea
- US Republican candidates for president focus on Iraq in early going of first debate
- Increasingly wealthy Asia poses next big challenge to Asian Development Bank
- Copa Libertadores: Libertad defeats Parana 2-1
- Questions linger after bribery scandal claims pair of Siemens executives
- U.S. lawmaker calls for investigation of post-WWII brothels for U.S. troops in Japan
- Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Russia fail to offer immediate debt relief to Iraq at conference
- Turkey's Parliament approves early elections for July 22
- Movie review: Keri Russell is radiant in rich, bittersweet `Waitress'
- Film Review: `Lucky You' plays obvious hand in bland poker romance
- Movie review: Sarah Polley's `Away From Her' a strikingly precise first film
- Video-game review: Return visits to the worlds of `Oblivion,' `Final Fantasy'
- Video-game review: `Lord of the Rings' video game debuts for multiplayer masses
- Happy birthday, Pinehurst No. 2: Famed golf course celebrates centennial
- After pivotal debate, Sarkozy maintains edge over Royal in French presidential race
- Suspected Washington madam has fled charges before
- Bush aides negotiate war spending bill with Democrats at Capitol
- Governo Bush e oposi
- Bispo argentino tenta acalmar rela
- Mali president wins second five-year term with 68 percent of vote
- US Republican presidential candidates focus on Iraq, Iran and Reagan legacy in first debate
- Tape Shows Drunk David Hasselhoff
- Britons vote in local elections seen as verdict on Blair era
- Scotland counts votes in tight election as nationalists battle to oust Blair's Labour
- Quills Awards Back for Third Year
- U.S. teaching pro sues organizers over hybrid court
- 13 states to fight heart disease in poor U.S. region
- David Hasselhoff says tape of him drunk made him think
- US Republican presidential candidates focus on Iraq, Iran and Reagan legacy in first debate
- US Republican presidential candidates focus on Iraq, Iran and Reagan legacy in first debate
- Britons await local election result seen as verdict on Blair era
- Credit Suisse investment banker accused of insider trading in US
- Lawyer Springs Surprise in Spector Case
- Tribeca 4 Paquin, Connolly, Farina, Luna
- GM reports 1Q profit slumped, cites GMAC home mortgage losses
- `My Father My Lord' and `Taxi to the Dark Side' win top awards at Tribeca Film Festival
- Prosecutors Seek Jail Time for Hilton
- `The Matrix' Tops Mag's Sci-Fi List
- C
- 'People's choice' book awards will be chosen by booksellers, librarians instead
- A$11 billion Qantas takeover on `knife edge' as deadline looms: bidder
- A$11 billion Qantas takeover on `knife edge' as deadline looms: bidder
- US stocks rise; S&P 500 closes above 1,500 for the first time since September 2000
- Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Russia fail to offer immediate debt relief to Iraq at conference
- Government will pay up if Zimbabwe tour canceled: Howard
- Government will pay up if Zimbabwe tour canceled: Howard
- US Republican presidential candidates focus on Iraq, Iran and Reagan legacy in first debate
- Hirvonen wins opening super special test in Argentine Rally debut
- Credit Suisse banker charged with leaking inside information about mergers
- New England and D.C. United draw 1-1
- All 20 Derby horses tested for blood-doping
- Philippine survey: 7 out of 10 expect cheating in May 14 polls
- Philippine survey: 7 out of 10 expect cheating in May 14 polls
- Prosecutors Want Paris Hilton in Jail
- MGM Mirage 1Q profit misses expectations
- California Highway Patrol recommends drug charges against Cepeda
- The world's top diplomats descend on Egypt's Red Sea party resort
- U.S. House passes bill to add attacks on gays to hate crime law
- Family gathers to remember James Brown at New York's Apollo Theater
- House Democrats weigh bill requiring Iraq government to meet benchmarks
- Rice raises issue of porous borders with Iraq in meeting with Syria
- In Peruvian markets, it's not easy being green
- A$11 billion Qantas takeover on `knife edge' as deadline looms: bidder
- Teen Gets Mich. Gov.'s Old Cell Number
- In Peruvian markets, it's not easy being green
- Affectionate plane passenger convicted for interfering with flight attendants
- Small sugar producers to urge EU not to end guaranteed market benefits
- Researchers report that Mercury has a fluid outer core
- Small sugar producers to urge EU not to end guaranteed market benefits
- Affectionate Plane Passenger Convicted
- Teen gets Michigan governor's old cell phone number, and lots of calls
- Government will pay up if Zimbabwe tour cancelled: Howard
- Government will pay up if Zimbabwe tour cancelled: Howard
- Frog Juice in High Demand in Peru
- Four more years _ Mitchell sticks with Force
- Kia Motors swings to first-quarter loss on strong currency, plant shutdown
- TV Writer Charged in Wife's Death
- Elei
- Kia Motors swings to first-quarter loss on strong currency, line shutdown
- James Brown Remembered at Apollo
- Scuba Diver Seeks Owner of Class Ring
- Oil prices steady around US$63 a barrel; market shrugs off news of Nigerian kidnappings
- Oprah at Chicago Premiere of 'Purple'
- Oprah at Chicago Premiere of 'Purple'
- Pinkett Smith: Holmes Is Equal Partner
- 12th century paintings of Buddha found in remote Nepalese cave
- Indian drug maker Wockhardt buys French research firm Negma Lab for US$265 million
- Indian drug maker Wockhardt buys French research firm Negma Lab for US$265 million
- Malaysian state to hire 'ghostbusters' to exorcise evil spirits in religious deviants
- Britain's Blair locked in struggle for Scotland in election seen as verdict on his decade as leader
- US high school graduate's class ring found in ocean off Mariana Islands
- US potential Republican candidate Fred Thompson posts on conservative blogs as he mulls a run
- Ducks beat Canucks 2-1 in overtime to reach western finals
- Scuba Diver Seeks Owner of Class Ring
- Handful of manufacturers remain as U.S. wheat gluten industry decimated by cheap imports
- Warriors upset Mavericks to reach second round
- Sri Lanka to discuss suspended aid package with British government, official says
- Pirates end Milwaukee's winning roll
- Copa Libertadores: Cucuta crushes Toluca 5-1
- ADB chief applauds more flexible Chinese exchange rate, urges more reform
- ADB chief applauds more flexible Chinese exchange rate, urges more reform
- New Zealand stocks flat as market lacks direction
- Malaysian pay-TV operator Astro says fee hike will add 15 percent to revenue
- Indian actress Aishwarya Rai to play famous Indian warrior queen in Bollywood movie
- Indian actress Aishwarya Rai to play famous Indian warrior queen in Bollywood movie
- Norwegian paper maker Norske Skog reports net loss for first quarter
- Total reports 17 percent drop in first-quarter profit
- Elderly Indian couple burnt alive for reportedly practicing witchcraft.
- At least 6 killed in pre-election violence in Philippines
- 12th century paintings of Buddha found in remote Nepalese cave
- Bombs damage over a dozen CD shops in northwestern Pakistan; no injuries
- German industrial union, employers hold wage talks over night without breakthrough
- Australian stocks rise to new record with miners strong and inflation weak
- Telenor reports sharp decline in 1Q net profits due to legal conflict over Ukraine unit
- Final polls before runoff show Sarkozy headed for French presidency
- Iraq summit expected to call for more political inclusion from Sunni Arabs
- ADB chief applauds more flexible Chinese exchange rate, urges more reform
- ADB chief applauds more flexible Chinese exchange rate, urges more reform
- Dirk's a dud as Mavericks get bounced in first round of playoffs
- Libertad, Cucuta and Nacional make winning start to Copa Libertadores Second Round
- Tony Blair's party battered in local elections; Scotland race close
- Medical visits, operations postponed across Italy as doctors stage strike
- Indian drug maker Wockhardt buys French research firm Negma Lab for US$265 million
- EMI shares surge higher as company confirms several takeover approaches
- Talks about releasing North Korean funds likely to drag on into next week, official says
- ASEAN, EU agree to launch free trade talks after wrangling over Myanmar
- ASEAN, EU agree to launch free trade talks after wrangling over Myanmar
- Hopkins fastest in practice at motorcycle Chinese Grand Prix
- Hopkins fastest in practice at motorcycle Chinese Grand Prix
- At least 6 killed in pre-election violence in Philippines
- At least 6 killed in pre-election violence in Philippines
- At least 8 killed in flash floods, landslides caused by torrential rains across Sri Lanka
- Reinsurer Munich Re says first-quarter profit rose 1 percent to euro965 million
- Singapore lender DBS's quarterly profit rises 19 percent
- ASEAN, EU agree to launch free trade talks after wrangling over Myanmar
- Philippines imposes ban on poultry from West Virginia due to bird flu
- 2 Koreas agree to talks on train tests; U.S. cautions SKorea on embracing NKorea too soon
- Bombs damage over a dozen CD shops in northwestern Pakistan; no injuries
- At least 6 killed in pre-election violence in Philippines
- At least 6 killed in pre-election violence in Philippines
- U.S.-acquired bank agrees to resume serving Cuban customers
- Finland's Finnair swings into 1Q profit on growing revenue
- Pernod Ricard posts 6.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue
- Medical visits, operations postponed across Italy as doctors stage strike
- Kia Motors swings to first quarter loss on strong currency, line shutdown
- Republican U.S. presidential candidates embrace Reagan legacy in first debate
- 2 Koreas agree to talks on train tests; U.S. cautions SKorea on embracing NKorea too soon
- Hanson shares rise after HeidelbergCement says it may make an offer for the business
- Neuf Cegetel says 1st-quarter revenue rose 10 percent
- 74 years after James Brown's birth, those close to him gather in New York
- 12th century paintings of Buddha found in remote Nepalese cave
- At least 6 killed in pre-election violence in Philippines
- Tony Blair's party battered in local elections; Scotland race close
- Super 14: Crusaders beat Chiefs 30-24
- Super 14: Crusaders beat Chiefs 30-24
- Taiwan shares rise sharply on optimism about earnings
- Year on year pace of Taiwanese inflation increases
- German industrial union, employers hold wage talks over night without breakthrough
- Giro director seeks response from UCI over Operation Puerto
- 5 elephants believed killed by lightning in east India
- Vaughan likely to miss first test against West Indies
- Zoo in tropical Singapore says it will keep polar bear despite animal rights concerns
- Shareholders decide fate of US$8.9 billion bid for Qantas; result not immediately known
- Turkey's ruling party lobbying for presidential candidate despite tensions with military
- France's new president will have powerful mandate for change
- ASEAN, Japan may drop rice, sensitive items from free trade pact
- Singapore shares reach new record, led by DBS
- Philippine shares rise, lifted by blue chips ahead of quarterly earnings
- Hong Kong stocks rise, boosted by Henderson Land, other property stocks
- Endesa says first-quarter net profit down 40 percent on lower sales, demand
- ASEAN, EU agree to launch free trade talks after wrangling over Myanmar
- Asian Development Bank opens meeting under attack from environmentalists
- Malaysia's stock index surges 1.5 percent to new record high
- South Korean stocks rise to fresh record; won falls
- International delegates reach climate change deal, urge action `or we're in deep trouble'
- Nokia Siemens Networks to cut 9,000 jobs worldwide
- French front-runner Sarkozy says he'd raise Chechnya with Putin if elected
- Pakistan police detain more than 500 activists ahead of rally for ousted chief justice
- Indonesian shares climb to fresh record, led by gain in Astra
- Japan, China, SKorea consider Asian pool of foreign reserves to weather financial crisis
- Japan, China, SKorea consider Asian pool of foreign reserves to weather financial crisis
- Beckenbauer confirms Bayern's interest in Toni
- Tony Blair's party battered in local elections; Scotland race close
- Ronaldo picks up another award, despite losing out of Champions League final
- German industrial union, employers hold wage talks over night without breakthrough
- Paris Hilton facing jail time for allegedly violating probation
- Telecom Italia battle revives calls for reform of Italian business dealings
- BG Group says 1st-quarter profit fell 25 percent as commodity prices weakened
- Prosecutors Want Paris Hilton in Jail
- First Choice says it may sell and Irish business to meet competition concerns
- Altadis, Logista shares suspended in Madrid
- Alec Baldwin, Kim Basinger resume child custody dispute in court
- Finch moves into third before rain stops second round of Italian Open
- Thai shares rise 0.9 percent tracking gains in most Asian bourses
- Finch moves into third before rain stops second round of Italian Open
- KBR 1st-quarter earnings rise 7.7 percent, lifted in part by business in Iraq
- German industrial union, employers agree to new wage increase, official says
- Italian government, worried by lack of rain, declares state of emergency as a precaution
- EU praises Slovenia for smooth transition to euro
- German industrial union, employers agree to 4.1 wage increase
- Nokia Siemens Networks to cut 9,000 jobs worldwide
- German industrial union, employers agree to 4.1 wage increase, starting in June
- Ronaldo picks up another award, despite losing out of Champions League final
- Total reports 17 percent drop in 1st-quarter profit
- Altadis Gets euro12.8 billion Offer From CVC, PAI Partners
- Pro-independence party surges in Scottish national elections
- Chinese tightrope walker maintains lead in world's first high-wire championship
- Chinese tightrope walker maintains lead in world's first high-wire championship
- German industrial union, employers agree to 4.1 wage increase, starting in June
- Violence grows in Nigeria's postelection turmoil
- Oil prices steady around US$63 a barrel; market shrugs off news of Nigerian kidnappings
- Asian markets rise, with new records set in Australia, South Korea, 3 other countries
- Eastman Kodak posts narrower 1Q loss of $153M
- Flooding in Afghanistan leaves 15 people dead
- International delegates reach climate change deal, urge action `or we're in deep trouble'
- Google to help Mumbai police investigate objectionable postings on Orkut Web site
- Murdoch must win over Bancrofts in effort to buy Wall Street Journal owner Dow Jones
- Telecom Italia battle revives calls for reform of Italian business dealings
- Chrysler Group sales outside North America up 17 percent from year ago
- Romanian premier orders inquiry after cocaine lies hidden in government garage for 4 years
- Knox-Johnston finishes third in around-the-world yacht race
- Indian shares fall on profit taking; Reliance leads fall
- Indian shares fall on profit taking; Reliance leads fall
- South African glued to exercise bike by attackers in his home
- AngloGold Ashanti says it narrowed its loss in the 1st quarter
- Turkmenistan invites Chevron to work Caspian oil fields
- Ukraine premier says he and president reach agreement on early parliamentary elections
- Bush's deputy national security adviser leaving White House
- Henin, Jankovic advance to semifinals at J&S Cup
- Venezuela's Chavez threatens to nationalize banks, largest steel producer
- EU still favors Russia WTO entry despite recent disputes
- Republican U.S. presidential candidates embrace Reagan legacy in first debate
- Ukraine premier says he and president reach agreement on early parliamentary elections
- EU reiterates long-term commitment to Iraqi stabilization; Offers help on refugees
- Television news report expected to detail accused Washington-area madam's client list
- US high school graduate's class ring found in ocean off Mariana Islands
- FBI launches civil rights inquiry into violence at Los Angeles immigration rally
- EU again extends deadline to rule on Ryanair bid for Aer Lingus until July 4
- Spain's ex-prime minister attacked for defending right to drive fast and drink
- Group bidding for Qantas says shareholders have rejected the deal
- Group bidding for Qantas says shareholders have rejected the deal
- Ukraine premier and president agree on early parliamentary elections
- Sevilla coach criticizes federation for lifting Beckham's suspension
- Manchester United on verge of regaining Premier League title from Chelsea
- Pro-independence party surges in Scottish national elections
- Carlos the Jackal to face trial for terror attacks in France
- Reports: Microsoft seeks possible buyout talks with Yahoo
- St. Vincent faculty criticize President Bush in open letter
- Protesters block road to Canadian-operated gold mine in Kyrgyzstan
- Tony Blair's party battered in local elections; Scotland race close
- Transmitter-equipped turtles disappear in Arabian Sea
- KBR 1st-quarter earnings rise 7.7 percent, lifted in part by business in Iraq
- Eastman Kodak posts 1Q loss on lower sales, shares tumble
- Ukraine premier and president agree on early parliamentary elections
- German construction company Hochtief confirms first-quarter outlook
- Freeport shares fall as Carlyle attempts to drop its offer
- Ex-Prime Minister Bhutto says deal with Musharraf possible, urges him to quit army post
- Hanson shares rise after HeidelbergCement says it may make an offer for the business
- Wedding of Egyptian president's son brings new focus on his possible successor
- Reports: Microsoft seeks possible buyout talks with Yahoo
- Brazil to bypass patent on U.S. AIDS drug
- In victory for German labor, key union wins 5.8 percent pay increase over 19 months
- Group bidding for Qantas says shareholders have rejected the deal
- Top cycling officials step up anti-doping efforts
- Giro director seeks response from UCI over Operation Puerto
- West Ham faces legal threat of point deduction while struggling to avoid relegation
- Charges dropped for co-driver after Gumball death
- Knox-Johnston finishes around-the-world yacht race
- Lumber and paper producer Weyerhaeuser swings to a 1Q profit of $755 million
- At least 13 killed in flash floods, landslides caused by torrential rains across Sri Lanka
- Suez reports 1Q revenues up 3.4 percent
- Siemens says Norway, France and Poland investigating antitrust claims
- Turkish PM meets army chief amid gov't crisis over role of Islam
- Russia's Putin, Slovakian prime minister discuss gas, nuclear cooperation
- German match-fixing referee fights damage claims
- Ukraine's premier and president agree on early parliamentary elections
- Gasquet reaches semifinals at Estoril Open
- Unemployment rate edges up to 4.5 percent in April, as job growth slows
- Teacher Makes 7-Year-Old Hit Himself
- At shareholders' meeting, 2 groups will appeal to billionaire Warren Buffett for changes
- Many in poor French neighborhoods fear unrest if former top cop Sarkozy elected president
- After priest is arrested, Mugabe warns Catholic bishops over critical pastoral letter
- Tony Blair's party battered in local elections; Scotland race close
- U.S. dollar falls, gold rises in late European trading
- Los Angeles writer to auction newly discovered Steinbeck papers
- Reports: Microsoft seeks possible buyout talks with Yahoo
- Philadelphia threatens to sue Legislature to enforce city gun control laws
- Brazil bypasses patent on U.S. AIDS drug
- Television news report expected to detail accused madam's client list
- Leeds relegated after going into administration
- German store KarstadtQuelle wins EU OK to combine Thomas Cook with MyTravel
- Bank of America sues ABN after Netherlands judge blocks deal for LaSalle
- Sidelines
- Australian government poised to scrap cricketers' tour of Zimbabwe
- Italians irked as Spanish given Vuitton rematch
- Mayweather, De La Hoya to stun Vegas
- Ramirez homer lifts Red Sox over Mariners
- Sevilla, Espanyol to play in all-Spanish final
- Ducati, Stoner on form for Chinese race
- Everton's Moyes gunning for Europe in big match
- Kentucky's winner is hard to call
- Ducks emerge winners in overtime victory
- Utah Jazz force game seven with win over Rockets
- Upstart Warriors rout Mavs
- Hooked on balm...feeding the urge to moisturize
- Front runners: Fashion-forward gym skirts
- Taiex shares post biggest gain in nearly 4 months
- Greenback falls after data stronger than expected
- ASEAN, EU agree to free trade talks
- S&P 500 closes at 1,500 for first time in six years
- In Brief
- Civilian death toll rises to 70 in U.S.-led bombing raid, Afghan official says
- Thai capital switching off in green move
- At least six killed as pre-election violence escalates in Philippines
- U.S. requests extradition of fugitive
- Two Koreas agree to discuss historic cross-border train
- In Brief
- U.S. astronaut Schirra passes away at 84 years
- Tony Blair's party battered in local elections
- Nigeria negotiating with abductors over release of kidnapped foreigners
- U.S., Iranian experts hold meet on sidelines of summit in Egypt
- Chavez threatens major takeover
- Senior operative of al-Qaida killed in Iraq, U.S. says
- When the U.S. military prefers fiction over fact
- In Iraq, honesty is the best policy
- Venezuela exit may trigger Latin exodus
- Independent media under attack in Afghanistan
- Conflict slows rescue plan for Dead Sea
- Protestant tide sweeping across Catholic Brazil
- Israeli restrictions, drought slam shepherds in West Bank
- In Brief
- Report says CPI rose in April by 0.67 percent
- CLA hopes to cut ratio of runaway laborers
- Wang makes Time's 'most influential' list
- Henry Lee testifies in 'Hsichih Trio' trial
- After U.S. criticism, Taiwan says missiles are only for defense
- St. Lucia reaffirms its decision to restore full ties with Taiwan
- Prosecutor denies involvement in scheme to discredit Hsieh
- Newspaper ad unrelated to DPP primary, Cabinet says
- President Chen laments WHO rejection
- Legislature passes gender equality and employee rights bills
- International delegates reach climate change deal, urge action
- Hijacking attempt thwarted in Cuba
- China cracking down on dissent ahead of Games, rights group says
- Chen stresses his neutrality in DPP candidate selection
- Status of Taipei County to be upgraded
- EU representative calls for more investment from Taiwan
- Chen restates call for WHO membership at EETA event
- ADB may embrace nuclear energy to combat warming
- Doan scores three in Canada's 6-3 win over Belarus at hockey worlds
- U.S. House Democrats signal they are not backing down yet in their standoff with Bush on Iraq
- Pinkett Smith: Holmes Is Equal Partner
- Brazil bypasses patent on U.S. AIDS drug
- ABN Amro: CEO Groenink's position not in question
- Milan star Gattuso criticizes Liverpool's style of play
- Serbian president says government talks blocked over who will control police
- United States to clarify international agreement to reaffirm online gambling ban
- 5 elephants killed by lightning in east India
- Tony Blair's party battered in local elections; Scotland race close
- Turkish PM meets army chief amid government crisis over role of Islam
- U.S. Senate committee proposes fuel economy increases on vehicles
- Brazil bypasses patent on U.S. AIDS drug
- Bank of America sues ABN after Netherlands court blocks deal for LaSalle
- Reports: Microsoft seeks possible buyout talks with Yahoo
- Gasoline prices up, crude oil futures down
- New York state lawmaker censured after sleeping overnight on floor of intern's apartment
- Chrysler Group sales outside North America up 17 percent from year ago
- Basinger in Court for Custody Hearing
- Boards of Airbus parent EADS face angry shareholders
- Sunni Arabs and followers of radical Shiites disappointed in conference outcome
- Brazil bypasses patent on U.S. AIDS drug
- United States to clarify international agreement to reaffirm online gambling ban
- Baghdatis, Youzhny reach semifinals at BMW Open
- Pro-independence party wins the most overall seats in Scottish vote
- Azerbaijani journalists convicted of inciting hatred with article seen as criticizing Islam
- U.S. presidential candidate Huckabee explains why he does not believe in evolution
- Iranian FM: initial Tehran investigation unveils no information on missing U.S. ex-FBI agent
- LA Writer Finds Steinbeck Manuscripts
- Massive War Cyclorama Sold in N.C.
- Pro-independence party wins most seats in Scotland's parliament
- Ukraine's premier and president agree on early parliamentary elections
- CSKA Moscow beats Unicaja 62-50 to reach Euro final
- Towering Gettysburg painting sold in North Carolina, could resell for $10M
- Kuznetsova downs Williams to reach semifinals at J&S Cup
- Robbers Glue Victim of Exercise Cycle
- Robbers Glue Victim to Exercise Cycle
- New 'Grey's' Show: Spin-Off or Rip-Off?
- English Soccer Capsules
- Pro-independence party wins most seats in Scotland's parliament
- Bank of America sues ABN after Netherlands court blocks deal for LaSalle
- Seven suspects charged in killing of Lebanese man and boy
- Weyerhaeuser swings to $755 million profit, mostly on gains from combination with Domtar
- France's Royal warns of violence if rival Sarkozy elected president
- New show featuring 'Grey's Anatomy' doctor makes an uneven debut
- U.N. rights commissioner urges new Turkmen leadership to address human rights issues
- Actress Jessica Biel struggles to get respect: `Parts that I really want aren't going to me'
- Berdych, Youzhny reach semifinals at BMW Open
- Florida lawmakers approve random steroid testing of high school athletes
- Verdicts in Serbian prime minister's assassination trial to be announced May 23
- Cafu's contract with AC Milan extended
- Mascalzone Latino happy to re-sail after losing jury protest
- Pat Robertson's university next stop for Romney in pursuit of conservative Christian vote
- Ukraine's premier and president agree on early parliamentary elections
- Reports: Microsoft seeks possible buyout talks with Yahoo
- United States to clarify international agreement to reaffirm online gambling ban
- Prosecutors charge rapper Eve with drunk driving after Hollywood crash
- De La Hoya sees jealousy behind Mayweather's fighting words
- Next season's Serie A to start Aug. 25-26
- U.S. Government: Pakistani Credit Suisse banker could flee U.S.
- Ancient Bronze Horse on Display in Rome
- Wedding of Egyptian president's son brings new focus on his possible successor
- Pro-independence party wins most seats in Scottish Parliament
- SEC Commissioner: U.S. seeking to open door to foreign brokers
- Robredo, Djokovic to meet in semifinals at Estoril Open
- Borat's Brother Composes for Kazakhs
- Russia beats Italy 3-0; Canada tops Belarus 6-3 at hockey worlds
- Borat's real-life brother composes music for Kazakh orchestra
- U.S. court upholds decade-old decision to cancel A-12 fighter contract
- Clinton's move to repeal Iraq war authorization latest step from politically troublesome vote
- Azerbaijani journalists convicted of inciting hatred with article seen as criticizing Islam
- Ukraine's premier and president agree on early parliamentary elections
- Bank of America sues ABN after Netherlands court blocks deal for LaSalle
- After priest is arrested, Mugabe warns Catholic bishops over critical pastoral letter
- Brazil expects record ethanol output
- On the campaign trail, Giuliani consigns Saddam to Hell
- Brazil bypasses patent on U.S. AIDS drug
- Angus calf born with 6 legs, other physical oddities, but romps happily at Nebraska farm
- Brier, Quiros join Backstrom at 10 under at Italian Open
- Eve Is Charged With DUI
- Government: Pakistani Credit Suisse banker could flee U.S.
- Bush picks former Navy admiral to be chief advocate for U.S. manufacturers
- Bill Clinton headlines Harvard conference on disaster preparation
- Brier, Quiros join Backstrom at 10 under at Italian Open
- CNN Takes Down Lou Dobbs Web Site Link
- Potential for Windows reveals complexities in nonprofit's effort to spread `$100 laptop'
- Paris Hilton facing jail time for allegedly violating probation
- Super 14: Blues beat Western Force 33-6
- Reports: Microsoft seeks possible buyout talks with Yahoo
- Basinger attends child custody hearing in dispute with Baldwin
- U.S. urges two sides in latest Comoros Islands dispute to resolve differences peacefully
- Jessica Biel Wants Respect As an Actress
- Russia beats Italy 3-0; Canada tops Belarus 6-3 at hockey worlds
- Gold rises as dollar weakens following a disappointing jobs report
- Suspected bank robbers dressed as US presidents are arrested
- Dollar weakens against major currencies after disappointing U.S. unemployment report
- NBA teams reminded not to discourage international play
- Former heavyweight champ Page settles with state for $1.2 million
- Wall Street's run conjures worries of another dot-com implosion
- Wis. Man's Car Stolen Twice in One Day
- Kidney Donation Ends Couple's Separation
- Calf Born With 6 Legs on Nebraska Farm
- Woods, Singh surge to the top
- Robbers Glue Victim to Exercise Cycle
- Job losses spread beyond manufacturing and construction sectors
- President Bush warns Democrats against introducing abortion-rights legislation
- Extra! Pigs Fly! Inquirer hams it up to mark circulation gain
- Video site YouTube shares revenue with more content providers
- Soriano leads Cubs rally against Washington
- Government: Pakistani Credit Suisse banker could flee U.S.
- Hannover 96 keeps UEFA Cup hopes alive with win
- Congressional Budget Office sees an improving picture for the U.S. budget deficit
- Basinger in Court for Custody Hearing
- Beckham will earn twice as much as any other MLS player
- Bundesliga Soccer Summaries
- Calf Born With 6 Legs on Nebraska Farm
- Chavez threat to nationalize banks prompts Venezuela stock fall
- LSU student accused of threatening Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton
- Qantas bid may live on after late acceptance by stakeholder
- Celebs Haunted by Multimedia Gaffes
- Tools for Poor at NYC Museum Show
- NanoDynamics files for IPO worth up to $97.8M in stock
- U.S. to clarify online gambling ban as WTO members seek compensation for lost revenue
- Chacal enfrenta novo julgamento por ataques na Fran
- DuPont agrees to settle fungicide lawsuits alleging birth defects for $9M
- Wide-open Kentucky Derby bucking traditions
- US senators accuse Camel ad campaign of targeting teen girls
- Police: Cardinals' Hancock was drunk at time of fatal accident
- US House Speaker Pelosi says Bush has "tin ear" to American people
- Colombia's Uribe ends Washington visit with fate of free trade agreement still uncertain
- Tools for Poor at NYC Museum Show
- Qantas bid may live on after late acceptance by stakeholder
- New Jersey Law Targets Copycat Musicians
- Spector Trial Goes on With Sick Lawyer
- Quebec group files complaint over use of Kunta Kinte name in Internet cannibal cartoon
- Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani seen as top candidate among gay Republicans
- Bush: `The' commander guy or `a' commander guy? Corrected speech text straightens it out
- Library Janitor Finds Missing Snake
- Ecuador founds truth commission to investigate human rights violations
- Reports: Microsoft and Yahoo end on-again off-again talks to combine forces
- NYC Arabic school without a home, officials looking for space
- Berkshire Hathaway reports 12 percent increase in 1Q net income
- Hilton Sentenced to 45 Days in Jail
- Woods and Singh in a showdown at Quail Hollow
- Paris Hilton Going to Jail for 45 Days
- Justice Department clears Smithfield Foods' acquisition of Premium Standard
- What Paris Can Expect Behind Bars
- 2 Koreas agree to talks on train tests; U.S. cautions SKorea on embracing NKorea too soon
- Taiwan ruling party uses nationhood card to press election hopes
- Celebs beware: multimedia gaffes make for embarrassing publicity
- What Paris Hilton can expect behind bars during her 45-day stretch in jail
- Heavy rains fail to dampen spirits at New Orleans Jazz Fest
- International delegates reach climate change deal, urge action
- Marilyn Monroe heir loses New York court fight over famous photos
- Chavez threat to nationalize banks prompts Venezuela stock fall
- Bush political adviser attended meeting where witness on prosecutor firings was coached
- What Paris Can Expect Behind Bars
- Carlos the Jackal to stand trial in France over bombings allegedly motivated by loyalty
- Sri Lanka seen heading back to civil war _ on an even larger scale
- Hirvonen leads rain-interrupted Argentine Rally
- Thompson leads FedEx Kinko's Classic
- Pakistan police detain more than 500 activists ahead of rally for ousted chief justice
- Congressional Republicans increasingly worry that loyalty to Bush on Iraq to prove costly
- NASCAR-Nextel Cup-Crown Royal 400 Lineup
- Court moves to quiet custody dispute between Baldwin, Basinger
- What Paris Can Expect Behind Bars
- What Paris Hilton can expect behind bars during her 45-day stretch in jail
- Latin America's visually impaired go online for Spanish-speaking 'library for the blind'
- Version of 'Dukes of Hazzard' car fetches $10 million winning bid on eBay
- What Paris Can Expect Behind Bars
- 'Giving the world something to look at' _ Ethanol use is second nature in Brazil
- Authorites indict 3 current, former Alaska lawmakers in pipeline, tax bribe case
- Jessica Biel Wants Respect As an Actress
- Quiet Ordered for Baldwin-Basinger Feud
- Asian Development Bank debates overhaul to stay relevant in increasingly wealthy Asia
- Orange-Haired Suspect Arrested at Salon
- `Idol' Producers Back Out of Emmy Job
- Monroe Heirs Lose Fight Over Photos
- Arabs brief key international leaders on peace plan but hold off on approaching Israel
- `American Idol' withdraw as Emmy executive producers; veteran Ken Ehrlich brought in
- Castrale leads SemGroup Championship
- Gordon wins pole; Jarrett goes home for first time since '94
- Monroe Heirs Lose Fight Over Photos
- Edwards blasts Bush administration for refusing foreign aid
- N.O. Jazz Fest Wet but Spirited
- Paris Hilton is sentenced to 45 days in jail for violating probation
- Cazares successfully defends WBO junior flyweight title
- Current, former Alaska lawmakers plead not guilty in natural gas pipeline bribe case
- Critics say Wolfowitz's tenure as U.S. ambassador to Indonesia predicted current failings
- Buffalo defeats Rangers in OT to lead series 3-2
- 'Hazzard' Car Fetches $10 Million Bid
- Soriano leads Cubs rally against Washington
- Bill Clinton headlines Harvard conference on disaster preparation
- Version of 'Dukes of Hazzard' car fetches $10 million winning bid on eBay
- Confer
- What Paris Can Expect Behind Bars
- Orioles beat Cleveland in 10 innings
- Nets eliminate Toronto
- Soriano leads Cubs rally against Washington
- Emission targets hot topic at climate conference
- SKorea to send 500 tons of fiber to NKorea in exchange for mine development rights
- Judge orders release of police intelligence on arrests during NYC Republican convention
- Rice-Iranian fail to hold substantive talks at regional conference
- Resorts operator Genting expands to Middle East to lure tourists to Malaysia
- Resorts operator Genting expands to Middle East to lure tourists to Malaysia
- Taiwanese leader wants WHO to reconsider island's membership bid
- Taiwanese leader wants WHO to reconsider island's membership bid
- Orange-Haired Suspect Arrested at Salon
- Asian Development Bank under fire from poor nations in bid to keep pace with wealthy Asia
- Bush promete vetar verbas federais para realiza
- US$8.9 billion Qantas bid may live on after late acceptance by stakeholder
- Taliban to decide on kidnapped French aid worker after poll, purported spokesman says
- Current, former Alaska lawmakers plead not guilty in natural gas pipeline bribe case
- Soriano leads Cubs rally against Washington
- Orioles beat Cleveland in 10 innings
- Communist rebels abduct Philippine mayor, kill 2 of his bodyguards
- Communist rebels abduct Philippine mayor, kill 2 of his bodyguards
- Rahul Dravid injured during pre-tour practice
- Rahul Dravid injured during pre-tour practice
- Japan, China may lead Asia in pooling massive foreign reserves as buffer against crisis
- Asian Development Bank under fire from poor nations in bid to keep pace with wealthy Asia
- Second person dies in Gumball crash
- Paris Hilton Going to Jail for 45 Days
- Critics say Wolfowitz's tenure as U.S. ambassador to Indonesia predicted current failings
- Super 14: Brumbies beat Highlanders 29-10
- Super 14: Brumbies beat Highlanders 29-10
- Celebs Attend Pre-Derby Party in Ky.
- What Paris Can Expect Behind Bars?
- Rossi takes pole ahead of John Hopkins and Colin Edwards
- Rossi takes pole ahead of John Hopkins and Colin Edwards
- Taiwanese pop song in praise of Mandarin Chinese stirs controversy
- Taiwanese pop song in praise of Mandarin Chinese stirs controversy
- Cambodian royal oxen cast unpleasant omen about rice yield at annual plowing ceremony
- Indian captain Dravid injured ahead of Bangladesh tour
- Indian captain Dravid injured ahead of Bangladesh tour
- Asian nations agree to pursue pooling arrangement of region's foreign exchange reserves
- Asian nations agree to pursue pooling arrangement of region's foreign exchange reserves
- Chinese tightrope walker wins first international high-wire championship
- Chinese tightrope walker wins first international high-wire championship
- Wariner cruises to 400 win in Osaka
- Wariner cruises to 400 win in Osaka
- Asian nations agree to pursue pooling arrangement of region's foreign exchange reserves
- Wariner cruises to 400 win in Osaka
- Wariner cruises to 400 win in Osaka
- Rossi takes pole ahead of John Hopkins and Colin Edwards
- Rossi takes pole ahead of John Hopkins and Colin Edwards
- Chinese tightrope walker wins first international high-wire championship
- Chinese tightrope walker wins first international high-wire championship
- Super 14: Waratahs beat Hurricanes 38-14
- Super 14: Waratahs beat Hurricanes 38-14
- Paris Hilton Going to Jail for 45 Days
- Paris Hilton faces simple life behind bars for violating probation
- 1 year after his win, Barbaro's shadow lingers at the Kentucky Derby
- Roller coaster accident kills 1 in western Japan
- French presidential race offers a clear left-right choice
- Turks protest against government in 2 western cities
- Voters on tiny islands off northeast Canada kick off French presidential voting
- Turks protest against government in 2 western cities
- U.S.-EU claims of progress on global warming greeted with skepticism
- Wis. Man's Car Stolen Twice in One Day
- Scottish National Party holds first meeting after historic election win
- Asia agrees to ambitious pooling of foreign reserves to weather financial crises
- Pakistan's ousted chief justice to address big rally challenging suspension
- Paris Hilton Going to Jail for 45 Days
- Scottish National Party holds first meeting after historic election win
- Dabo reports Barton to police for alleged attack
- At least 15 killed in flash floods, landslides across Sri Lanka
- Roller coaster accident kills 1 in western Japan
- German president meets with incarcerated leftist terrorist; to decide on clemency plea next week
- Leader of main South African opposition party steps down
- Peter Jackson teams with DreamWorks for 'Lovely Bones' adaptation
- Scottish National Party holds first meeting after historic election win
- Feyenoord appoints Beenhakker as temporary coach for Dutch playoffs
- Italy authorities probe hospital deaths, switched anesthesia and oxygen tubes suspected
- Azarenka, Arn to meet in Estoril Open women's final
- No five-set Federer-Nadal duel in Rome this year
- Manchester United beats Man City 1-0, closes in on Premier League title
- Kohlschreiber beats Baghdatis to advance to BMW Open final
- Henin downs Jankovic in three sets to advance to J&S Cup final
- CSKA Moscow to meet Panathinaikos in Final Four title match
- Turks protest against government in 2 western cities
- Rangers beats Celtic 2-0 in final derby of season
- Sunset Farewell at Waikiki for Don Ho
- BMW Oracle Racing and Luna Rossa stay in lead
- Manchester United beats Man City 1-0, closes in on Premier League title
- IIHF, NHL agree in principle on new transfer deal
- Feyenoord appoints Beenhakker as temporary coach for Dutch playoffs
- Italy authorities probe hospital deaths, switched anesthesia and oxygen tubes suspected
- Cockney Rebel wins 2000 Guineas
- Moody to discuss future with Sri Lankan cricket next week
- Moody to discuss future with Sri Lankan cricket next week
- Moody to discuss future with Sri Lankan cricket on May 14
- Moody to discuss future with Sri Lankan cricket on May 14
- Terrorist groups whose members could become refugees in the United States
- Second person dies in Gumball crash, driver stopped trying to leave Macedonia
- Sunset Farewell at Waikiki for Don Ho
- Voters on tiny islands off northeast Canada kick off French presidential voting
- Manchester United on verge of first Premier League title in four years
- Cockney Rebel wins 2000 Guineas
- Super 14: Cheetahs defeat Lions 16-10
- Kohlschreiber beats Baghdatis to advance to BMW Open final
- McLardy leads rain-shortened Italian Open
- In Brief
- Filipina freed after 15 years on death row in Saudi Arabia
- Thousands of mothers join breast-feeding event
- Communist rebels abduct mayor, kill 2 others
- Senate race a contest between Arroyo, Estrada
- Prepare for your return home, official tells OFWs
- Pinoy Text Club
- MECO to bring Independence Day party to Taoyuan
- Labor group postpones migrants' photo exhibition to June 3
- Cultivating a pilgrim's heart, mind
- 'Love one another as I have loved you'
- Claim your voting packets at MECO as soon as possible, Manila official says
- Filipina finds unexpected gift at Taitung church
- Sidelines
- Brumbies' victory may not be enough to reach Super 14 semis
- Oracle, Luna Rossa clinch semifinal spots
- Resurgent Brewers rout Pirates to avoid two losses in a row
- Kuznetsova downs Williams to reach semifinals at clay-court event
- Youzhny reaches Munich final; Baghdatis falls
- Dacin into playoffs as MVP Tien puts in 49
- Tiger shows he is not like the rest of us
- Rangers let one slip away, face deficit
- Ronaldo penalty nudges United closer to title
- Nets move on to higher class against Cavaliers
- Resorts in Baja California
- In Brief
- U.S. to keep ban on Internet gambling in place, trade official states
- Father, children shot dead in Thailand's restive south
- Navy attacks rebel boats off Sri Lankan coast
- Turks launch fresh protest against Gul
- Guinea's Kouyate holds talks with military after army riots
- Yushchenko, Yanukovich agree on early election
- Vessel full of Haiti migrants sinks in shark-infested waters
- Kingdom of Bhutan to pay for others' climate sins
- U.S. prisons groom dogs for war veterans
- Sri Lanka seen heading back to civil war on even larger scale
- Will arrest warrants make a difference in Darfur?
- Next U.S. president should heed advice
- Teaching honesty in business schools
- The comic war between America and Iran
- Galleries
- Museums
- Theater
- Concerts
- Events
- In Brief
- Paris Hilton given 45-day jail term
- In Brief
- Poor sex education to blame for teenage births, official says
- Suriname official mulls Taiwan proposal
- Taiwan to ink FTA with El Salvador, Honduras
- DPP candidates feud over graft claims
- Ma points to conflict in views on fund use
- Kenya Airlines flight crashes in Cameroon
- Royal warns of violence if rival Sarkozy is elected
- Blair's party counts cost of drubbing in Scotland
- China severs relations with Caribbean nation
- DPP members set to vote for presidential, legislative nominees
- President urges unity, Hsieh leads at 6pm
- Premier pulls out of race for DPP presidential nomination
- Hsieh wins DPP primary, vows to mend divisions
- Veep to fight on, DPP chair bows out
- Berkshire shareholders want Buffett to remain as long as possible
- Moody to discuss future with Sri Lankan cricket on May 14
- Moody to discuss future with Sri Lankan cricket on May 14
- Norwegian soccer game between priests and imams canceled
- Brazil orders suspension of Internet ad for sale of wife
- Stastny scored twice to put United States into quarterfinals of hockey worlds
- Henin beats Jankovic, Bondarenko upsets Kuznetsova to advance to J&S Cup final
- Brazil Nixes Online Ad for Sale of Wife
- Romney speaks at commencement at Pat Robertson's university
- Rangers beats Celtic 2-0 in final derby of season
- Stuttgart, Schalke win as Bundesliga title race down to two games
- `Spider-Man 3' snares audiences with record $59 million first day
- Hopkins announces transformational gift from an Arab sheik
- Bundesliga Scoring Leaders
- Manchester United on verge of first Premier League title in four years
- House, Senate Democrats approaching deal on spending, tax priorities for next year
- AC Milan striker Ronaldo out with hamstring injury
- Pakistan's ousted chief justice asks lawyers to fight for rule of law
- French presidential race offers a clear left-right choice
- Presidential candidates rely on donors, charters to barnstorm the country
- Pakistan's ousted chief justice asks lawyers to fight for rule of law
- Henin beats Jankovic, Bondarenko upsets Kuznetsova to advance to J&S Cup final
- Bundesliga Soccer Summaries
- Super 14: Sharks defeat Stormers 36-10 to finish top of Super 14 standings
- LAPD officers involved in melee were from elite unit
- Italy authorities probe hospital deaths, switched anesthesia and oxygen tubes suspected
- `Radio Golf' Finds Its Way to Broadway
- Djokovic, Gasquet reach Estoril Open final
- The Heartfelt Journey of 'Radio Golf'
- Voters on tiny islands off northeast Canada kick off French presidential voting
- Bush asks Congress to craft Iraq spending bill but doesn't mention compromise
- BMW Oracle Racing clinches semifinals place with win
- Larissa beats Panathinaikos 2-1 to win Greek Cup
- McLardy leads rain-shortened Italian Open
- Manchester United beats Man City 1-0, closes in on Premier League title
- German president meets with convicted leftist terrorist to decide on clemency plea
- All 20 Derby horses cleared for performance-enhancing drugs
- Hempel Lives to Write, Writes to Live
- English Premier League Scoring Leaders
- Giuliani supports Army buildup nearing 600,000
- English Soccer Summaries
- English Soccer Capsules
- Giuliani supports U.S. Army buildup nearing 600,000
- Canada Mints 200-Pound, Solid-Gold Coin
- Jazz Fest performers help hurricane-stricken communities
- Sen. Clinton criticizes Bush response to Katrina
- Slovakia beats Czechs 3-2, U.S. reaches quarterfinals of hockey worlds
- It's not pocket change: Canada introduces world's heaviest coin at 100-kilos (220 pounds)
- BMW Oracle Racing, Luna Rossa clinch semifinals places in Louis Vuitton Cup
- Colombia unearths 211 bodies in dozens of mass graves
- Barcelona beats Sociedad 2-0 in Spanish league
- Buffett says regulators, not PacifiCorp, will decide dams' future
- Red Star wins Serbian league title
- Barcelona beats Sociedad 2-0 in Spanish league
- U.N. conference: Large-scale switch to organic agriculture won't hurt food supply
- Potential partner to Scottish Nationalists rejects idea of independence vote
- Lulay helps Thunder come back from 21 down to beat Centurions 31-28
- `Spider-Man 3' Nets Record $59M in 1 Day
- Super 14: Bulls earn home semifinal with 92-3 win over Reds
- Juninho scores injury-time equalizer in Lyon's 1-1 draw at PSG
- Lulay helps Thunder come back from 21 down to beat Centurions 31-28
- Woman spectator killed, two others injured at Argentine Rally
- Chavez to block exports of Venezuela's largest steel maker
- 70 years later, Hindenburg survivors recall zeppelin disaster
- Red Wings top Sharks 4-1, move within game of NHL playoff semifinals
- Irish premier faces scrutiny from government partner over financial secrets
- Sharks, Bulls score big wins, secure home semifinals
- Sharks, Bulls score big wins, secure home semifinals
- Chirlee leads 1-2 Kenyan finish in Indy half-marathon
- Red Wings top Sharks 4-1, move within game of NHL playoff semifinals
- Last-minute goal gives Wizards 1-0 victory over Crew
- Reports: RBS-led group launches takeover bid for ABN Amro's U.S. unit LaSalle
- Leader Barcelona beats Sociedad 2-0 in Spanish league, Valencia wins
- Chavez to block exports of Venezuela's largest steel maker
- New Orleans Jazz Fest performers help hurricane-stricken communities
- Soccer Game for Priests, Imams Canceled
- Anglican leader from Nigeria installs bishop in U.S. Episcopal territory, heightening rift
- Reports: RBS-led group launches takeover bid for ABN Amro's U.S. unit LaSalle
- Salas announces he will return to the playing field
- Accordions Rule at New Orleans Jazz Fest
- Celebrities on Hand for Kentucky Derby
- Three-time champion Sebastien Loeb takes 19-second lead over Gronholm
- Kentucky Derby Finish-Order
- Street Sense comes from far back to win Kentucky Derby
- Alberts claims first MLB win, Astros rout Cards 13-0
- Wang near perfect, Yanks beat Mariners 8-1
- Bruins sign Finnish goalie Rask
- Voters on tiny islands off northeast Canada kick off French presidential voting
- Pakistan's ousted chief justice asks lawyers to fight for rule of law
- French presidential race offers a clear left-right choice
- Asia's poorest nations snipe at Asian Development Bank's shift toward wealthier economies
- Al-Qaida No. 2 mocks Congress' Iraq withdrawal bill, invites Bush for drink at attack site
- Sri Lanka seen heading back to civil war _ on an even larger scale
- Colombia unearths 211 bodies in dozens of mass graves
- U.S. nuclear revival begins with restart of TVA's oldest reactor
- Nazi 'master race' delusions tore children between two worlds
- Berkshire shareholders reject PetroChina resolution
- Turks protest against government in 2 western cities
- Sabbatini takes the lead after with eagle, 8-under 64
- McCain criticizes Clinton's move to repeal Iraq war authorization
- Democratic presidential candidates Clinton, Obama criticize response to Katrina
- Hoch leads Champions Tour event
- Revised immigration rules could mean admitting foreign terrorists as U.S. refugees
- Leaders seeking breakthrough victory
- Rain forces Richmond postponement until Sunday
- South Korea, European Union formally announce launch of free trade talks
- South Korea, European Union formally announce launch of free trade talks
- Jimmy Buffett Opens Berkshire Meeting
- Jimmy Buffett opens Berkshire meeting for distant cousin, financial whiz Warren
- Colombia unearths 211 bodies in dozens of mass graves
- Qantas board under pressure for US$8.9 billion takeover bid "fiasco"
- Musicians Jazz Up Rebuilding Efforts
- Japan grants US$100 million to ADB to combat climate change in Asia.
- Japan grants US$100 million to ADB to combat climate change in Asia.
- Musicians Jazz Up Rebuilding Efforts
- Connick, other New Orleans Jazz Fest performers help hurricane-stricken communities
- Senators beat Devils to advance to Eastern Conference finals
- Musicians Jazz Up Rebuilding Efforts
- Musicians Jazz Up Rebuilding Efforts
- Wang near perfect, Yanks beat Mariners 8-1
- Blues lose center for Super 14 semifinals
- Blues lose center for Super 14 semifinals
- Bird flu resurfaces in central Vietnam
- Bird flu resurfaces in central Vietnam
- Bonds hits No. 744 to move within 11 of Aaron's record
- Jazz beat Rockets in Game 7
- Sunset Farewell at Waikiki for Don Ho
- Bonds hits No. 744 to move within 11 of Aaron's record
- Japan gives US$100 million to ADB to combat climate change, promote greener investment
- Thousands of people welcome Pakistan's suspended top judge in eastern city
- Sharks, Bulls score big wins, secure home semifinals
- Sharks, Bulls score big wins, secure home semifinals
- South Korea, European Union formally announce launch of free trade talks
- Taiwan ruling party holds primary to select presidential candidate
- Taiwan ruling party holds primary to select presidential candidate
- Canada Mints 200-Pound, Solid-Gold Coin
- Economic success, not poverty, pose newest threats to Asian development, ADB warns
- Mayweather wins split decision over De La Hoya
- NKorea remains positive on resolution of financial dispute: SKorean lawmaker
- Regulator refuses to reopen US$8.9 billion takeover bid for Qantas
- Regulator refuses to reopen US$8.9 billion takeover bid for Qantas
- Sego or Sarko? French voters cast ballots in presidential race with clear left-right choice
- Musicians Jazz Up Rebuilding Efforts
- Thousands Bid Farewell to Singer Don Ho
- Sego or Sarko? French voters cast ballots in election that offers clear left-right choice
- Salt Lake makes late surge to draw 3-3 with New York
- Regulator refuses to reopen US$8.9 billion takeover bid for Qantas
- Dravid to lead India in Bangladesh despite injury
- Dravid to lead India in Bangladesh despite injury
- Japan gives US$100 million to ADB to combat climate change, promote greener investment
- Tigers upset Melbourne; Manly take share of competition lead
- Tigers upset Melbourne; Manly take share of competition lead
- Canada Mints 200-Pound, Solid-Gold Coin
- Turkish parliament renews first round of presidential election
- Thousands Bid Farewell to Singer Don Ho
- Sego or Sarko? French voters cast ballots in election that offers clear left-right choice
- Troubled East Timor readies for key presidential vote
- Turkish parliament fails to reach quorum needed to elect president, speaker says
- Turkish parliament fails to reach quorum needed to elect president
- Floods kill 5 people, submerge large areas of Yangon after record rains
- Airbus A380 makes first landing in India
- Turkish parliament fails to reach quorum needed to elect president; Gul withdraws candidacy
- Ex-Australia coach to keep Reds job, despite record loss
- Ex-Australia coach to keep Reds job, despite record loss
- Irish party threatens to leave government over premier's secret payments
- Sego or Sarko? French voters cast ballots in election that offers clear left-right choice
- Thousands Bid Farewell to Singer Don Ho
- Pakistan's suspended top judge launches thinly veiled attack on military ruler
- Car bomb kills 27 in Baghdad commercial district
- Democratic Alliance elects Cape Town mayor as leader
- Japan pledges US$100 million to ADB to combat climate change
- Irish party threatens to leave government over premier's secret payments
- Sego or Sarko? French voters cast ballots in election that offers clear left-right choice
- U.S. raises concerns over ADB overhaul plans, warns against deserting poor
- Canada Mints World's Biggest Gold Coin
- Eurofighter breaks off talks with Austria on contentious deal for 18 jets
- Philippine hostages in Nigeria unharmed, official says
- Irish premier's government allies demand answers now on secret payments
- Britain's home secretary says he will not challenge Gordon Brown
- Qantas says takeover is finished after regulator refuses to consider bidder's appeal
- Qantas says takeover is finished after regulator refuses to consider bidder's appeal
- Stoner wins motorcycle Chinese GP
- Clijsters announces her immediate retirement
- Former Taiwan premier wins first phase of ruling party's presidential primary: reports
- Thailand's Ponsana wins Singapore Open badminton championship
- Thailand's Ponsana wins Singapore Open badminton championship
- Former Taiwan premier wins first phase of ruling party's presidential primary: reports
- Former Taiwan premier wins first phase of ruling party's presidential primary: reports
- Spain's Supreme Court bars hundreds of Basque separatist candidates from local elections
- Sego or Sarko? French voters cast ballots in election that offers clear left-right choice
- Qantas says takeover is finished after regulator refuses to consider bidder's appeal
- Clijsters announces her immediate retirement
- Bobby Robson diagnosed with cancer for fifth time
- Man United and Everton to face probe over Tim Howard
- Britain's home secretary says he will not challenge Brown for party leadership
- Scottish Nationalists, Labour clash over who has best chance of forming administration
- Former Taiwan premier wins first phase of ruling party's presidential primary
- Former Taiwan premier wins first phase of ruling party's presidential primary
- Clijsters announces her immediate retirement
- Serbia's pro-democracy parties deadlocked over new government, outgoing PM says
- Sri Lanka's star cricketers to miss Abu Dhabi series
- Sri Lanka's star cricketers to miss Abu Dhabi series
- Former Taiwan premier wins first phase of ruling party's presidential primary
- Former Taiwan premier wins first phase of ruling party's presidential primary
- Malaysia beats Canada, Argentina defeats Australia in Sultan Azlan Shah hockey
- Man proposes to woman on zero-gravity flight; she says yes
- South Africa's main opposition Democratic Alliance elects Cape Town mayor as leader
- Sri Lanka's star cricketers to miss Abu Dhabi series
- Sri Lanka's star cricketers to miss Abu Dhabi series
- Serbia's pro-democracy parties deadlocked over new government, outgoing PM says
- Arn rallies to beat Azarenka in Estoril Open final
- Asian soccer chiefs voice concerns over Manchester United's proposed regional visit
- Asian soccer chiefs voice concerns over Manchester United's proposed regional visit
- Couple Engaged on Zero-Gravity Flight
- Kohlschreiber wins first title at BMW Open
- Sunderland wins League Championship
- Finsceal Beo wins 1,000 Guineas
- Eurofighter breaks off talks with Austria on contentious deal for 18 jets
- India, Malaysia, Argentina win matches in Sultan Azlan Shah hockey
- India, Malaysia, Argentina win matches in Sultan Azlan Shah hockey
- Sidelines
- Bulls, Sharks produce big day for South Africa
- Devils loss raises questions
- Clijsters announces her immediate retirement
- Jazz shoot down Rockets, will face Warriors next
- Street Sense rallies to win Kentucky Derby
- Much like the decision, local fans were split
- Mayweather wins highly charged affair
- 'Need Food' Ni shines on bad day for pitchers
- MyEgov a virtual stargate to Taiwan
- Bilingual websites an important tool for globalization
- APL to introduce CIX service to connect two growth marts
- Yang Ming launches PSW5 and upgrades PNW service
- "K" Line awarded Green Flag
- Evergreen, COSCON join hands to introduce new SRS service
- TFA to adjust bunker surcharge
- WTSA to raise canal charges
- Evergreen named best intra-Asia shipping line
- ADB urged to 'gear up' to fight poverty in communist North Korea
- Asian Development Bank grapples with wealth divide
- Qantas takeover not likely to take off
- Philippine export processing zone official touts benefits for Taiwanese investors
- Ruble shines after decades of tarnishing
- Fed seen holding fire until U.S. economic picture clearer
- South Korea, European Union formally launch free trade talks
- In Brief
- Bird flu resurfaces in central Vietnam
- North Korea seeks U.S. account for funds, report says
- Pyongyang said to be optimistic about solving Macau bank issue
- Food more important than East Timor election
- Security doubled after explosion near Thailand palace
- Afghan insurgency will last, fugitive rebel leader claims
- In Brief
- Coast Guard asked to suspend search for Haitian migrants
- French peacekeepers killed in Egypt plane wreck
- Al-Qaida No. 2 mocks U.S. bill on withdrawal of troops from Iraq
- Bodies of militia victims found in south Colombia
- Ahern allies call for answers on secret payments in 1990s
- Different gesture for road crew
- Asia's euro hopes
- DPP members vote for idealism based on realism
- Chinese firms said to run a slavery-like rule in Congo
- 'Love Train' brings single women to lonely New Zealand farmers
- Hindenburg survivors recall giant airship's disastrous end
- In Masbate City, politics is life or death business
- In Brief
- Ambassador offers special benefit
- Kellogg's tells an oriental Grain Story
- Swear helps raise charity fund
- SIA launches promotional fares
- Joy Club meets at Far Eastern
- Imperial presents special package
- CAL chairman wins coveted award
- Man gives NT$1m to needy students
- Eight testify on Japan WWII forced slavery
- Lo denies leaking files unfavorable to Hsieh
- U.S. medical association voices support for Taiwan's WHO bid
- Envoy seeks global support for Taiwan bid to join WHO
- Ten questioned in Kaohsiung vote-buying probe
- KMT's Ma says he is prepared for battle with DPP candidate
- Legislators debate law on special funds
- Party members disperse backing in legislative poll
- Signs found of jet that crashed in Cameroon with 114 aboard
- Gul withdraws Turkish presidential bid
- Masses laud sacked judge in Pakistan
- Wang clueless he was on verge of perfection
- Hsieh wins DPP member primary vote
- Cheers of victory mix with tears of disappointment as new president elected
- Cheers of victory mix with tears of disappointment as new president elected
- Governments meet on climate: "no excuse" for inaction
- Signs found of jet that crashed in Cameroon with 114 aboard
- Gul withdraws Turkish presidential bid
- Masses laud sacked judge in Pakistan
- Wang clueless he was on verge of perfection
- Hsieh wins DPP member primary vote
- DPP presidential hopefuls quit race and back Hsieh for 2008 poll
- Signs found of jet that crashed in Cameroon with 114 aboard
- Gul withdraws Turkish presidential bid
- Signs found of jet that crashed in Cameroon with 114 aboard
- Gul withdraws Turkish presidential bid
- DPP mulls scrapping opinion polls tonight
- President shruggs off lame duck allegations
- Ruling and opposition lawmakers braced for showdown over disputed bills Tuesday
- Spidey Shatters Records With $148M
- Italian Soccer Summaries
- Man United and Everton cleared over Tim Howard
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Help Wanted: White House searches for war czar
- Swiss, Belgian media report that Sarkozy headed for victory in French election
- Manchester United wins Premier League after Chelsea draws 1-1 with Arsenal
- English Title Leaders
- Manchester United honors under manager Alex Ferguson
- Emirates Team New Zealand clinches Louis Vuitton Cup semifinal place
- Zaragoza draws Santander 0-0 in Spanish league
- Keith Olbermann's New Role at MSNBC
- Unicaja Malaga beats Tau Ceramica 76-74 for third place at Euro Final Four
- Bremen still alive in title race after 4-1 win against Berlin
- MSNBC's Olbermann Seeks Delicate Balance
- Bundesliga Soccer Summaries
- Djokovic wins third title of 2007 over Gasquet; Arn beats Azarenka for women's title
- Fernandez-Castano wins rain-shortened Italian Open
- Clijsters announces immediate retirement from tennis
- 'Spider-Man 3" shatters box-office records with $148 million
- Even another Premier League title won't satisfy Ferguson
- Mourinho future in doubt after Chelsea loses Premier League title
- Royal wishes Sarkozy well, says voters have spoken
- Federer and Nadal to play each other again in Rome
- Brewer Must Pay Alcoholic Beer Taster
- Apple, Labels Focus on Copy Protection
- Polls: Nicolas Sarkozy elected president of France
- Admirals hand Galaxy first defeat in NFL Europa, 19-17
- Royal wishes Sarkozy well, says voters have spoken
- Moussilou scores two in Saint-Etienne's 2-1 win in French league
- Manchester United wins Premier League after Chelsea draws 1-1 with Arsenal
- Viola's 'Tristan Project' Comes to N.Y.
- Nicolas Sarkozy elected president of France
- House leader acknowledges Republican nervousness about troop increase
- AS Roma beats Palermo 2-1 to clinch second place in the Serie A
- Two U.S. senators express support for Sarkozy ahead of election win
- Bar Patrons Get Tow-Truck Taxis in Ill.
- U.S.-based eye hospital trains specialists in Syria
- New service in Illinois town offers tows home for intoxicated tavern patrons
- Bill Viola's operatic moving picture show finally comes to New York
- Review: 'Tristan Project' Comes to N.Y.
- Bramlet throws three TD passes in Sea Devils' win over Rhein Fire in NFL Europa
- Djokovic wins third title of 2007; Arn beats Azarenka for women's title
- Volunteers' number gaffes keep Illinois man from getting into record book
- Sarkozy calls on the United States to lead battle against climate change
- Sarkozy triumphed by confronting France's fears _ but can he turn the country around?
- This week on Wall Street, investors will focus on the Federal Reserve
- Zaragoza draws Santander 0-0 in Spanish league
- Sarkozy calls on the United States to lead battle against climate change
- Ajax wins Dutch Cup over AZ Alkmaar after penalty shoot-out
- Mexicans strip en masse for U.S. photographer Tunick's biggest nude shoot yet
- Son of Hungarian immigrant accomplishes uncommon dream to become French president
- Mansion that inspired "Philadelphia Story" up for sale
- Mexicans Strip En Masse for U.S. Artist
- Ajax wins Dutch Cup over AZ Alkmaar after penalty shoot-out
- Sarkozy calls on U.S. to lead battle against climate change
- Couple Engaged on Zero-Gravity Flight
- Nicolas Sarkozy elected French president
- Bush congratulates Sarkozy by phone on French election victory
- Loeb wins third straight Argentine Rally, takes lead atop WRC standings
- Bush, Blair call France's Sarkozy to offer their congratulationshead EU reforms
- Swiss canton drops voting age to 16
- Clemens rejoins Yankees
- Canada beats Czechs in OT, Sweden edge Finland 1-0 at hockey worlds
- Survey finds split in Internet, cell phone patterns, opportunities for tech companies
- Sarkozy calls on U.S. to lead battle against climate change
- Bush congratulates Sarkozy by phone on French election victory
- AS Roma beats Palermo 2-1 to clinch second place in the Serie A
- Police lob tear gas into crowd at Paris' Bastille following in Sarkozy election victory
- Bush, Blair call France's Sarkozy to offer congratulations
- About 50 hurt, four seriously, after soccer game in Jerusalem
- Sarkozy triumphed by confronting France's fears _ but can he turn the country around?
- Italian Soccer Capsules
- Police lob tear gas into crowd at Bastille, fire flashballs in Lyon
- Kim beats Inkster in playoff to win LPGA event
- Ovechkin gets one-game suspension at hockey worlds
- Pepsi ad man who fought black stereotypes, dies at 92
- Reports: Roeder leaves as manager of Newcastle
- Real Madrid downs Sevilla 3-2 in Spanish league
- Spanish Soccer Summaries
- Paris' Jail Stint Likely to Add Allure
- US gas prices surge to record average of $3.07 per gallon
- Sabres eliminate Rangers 5-4, to face Ottawa next in Stanley Cup semifinals
- Spanish Scoring Leaders
- Kim beats Inkster in playoff to win LPGA event
- Top three teams in Portugal win
- Canada beats Czechs in OT, Sweden edge Finland 1-0 at hockey worlds
- Marseille beats Monaco 2-1 in French league
- Angela Lansbury Returns to Broadway
- Review: 'Deuce' Carried by Its Actresses
- Angela Lansbury and Marian Seldes star in Terrence McNally's `Deuce'
- Doctor Finds Spiders in Boy's Ear
- Doctor finds spiders in ear of boy with earache
- Panathinaikos beats CSKA to win Euroleague title
- Dow Jones shareholder Jim Ottaway opposes Murdoch's $5 billion bid for Dow Jones
- Flamengo beats Botafogo 4-2 on penalties to win Rio state championship
- Tiger puts a major cap on Wachovia
- Met auction marries art, music in bid to fund future operas in New York
- Hoch earns first Champions Tour win
- Graham Not Sad at End of 'Gilmore Girls'
- Graham Not Sad at End of 'Gilmore Girls'
- Paris' Bastille square one site in handful of violent incidents around France
- Spurs, Cavs open quarterfinal series with victories
- Kim beats Inkster in playoff to win LPGA event
- Sarkozy vence elei
- Johnson puts Hendrick in Victory Lane at Richmond
- Will Jail Make Paris Even More Popular?
- Tiger puts a major cap on Wachovia
- Rematch could be big deal for Mayweather, De La Hoya
- Santos, Atlas get last quarterfinal berths
- Former Bangladesh prime minister heads home to face charges of graft, murder
- Group behind failed bid for Qantas says it may make another pitch
- Group behind failed bid for Qantas says it may make another pitch
- Deployed troops battle for lost custody of children
- Dalai Lama visits Chicago for final segment of U.S. visit
- Massey ends 12 years as president of the only hitorically black all-male college in U.S.
- Former Taiwan premier wins first phase of ruling party's presidential primary
- South Korea, European Union formally launch free trade talks
- Relatives of missing Australian yachtsmen end search
- Brazilian presidential candidate, top vote-getting lawmaker dies at 68
- Asian soccer chiefs voice concerns over Manchester United's proposed regional visit
- Asian soccer chiefs voice concerns over Manchester United's proposed regional visit
- Opposition lawmakers boycott presidential vote in Turkey; Gul withdraws from race
- Sarkozy wins French presidency and mandate for reform
- At New Orleans Jazz Fest the final acts mean tradition, sadness and promise
- Boca edges closer to San Lorenzo as league leader falls at Velez
- World leaders rush to congratulate Sarkozy after winning French presidential vote
- New Orleans Clarinetist Batiste Dies
- United earns first victory of season, 2-1 over Guevara-less Chivas USA
- Rasner pitches Yankes past Mariners; Clemens announces he'll return to NY
- Hamilton homers twice, Reds beat Rockies 9-3 to end four-game slide
- Duno easily passes Indy rookie test
- Duno easily passes Indy rookie test
- Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz reunite for the cameras at `Shrek' premiere
- Sampras comes back for another win
- Manchester United wins another Premier League title
- Peter Jackson Teams With DreamWorks
- Death toll in China mine blast climbs to 23
- Republican congressional leader acknowledges party nervousness about US troop increase in Iraq
- Billionaire Warren Buffett provides details about his succession plan
- Peter Jackson to Adapt 'Lovely Bones'
- Mexico's Cemex extends offer for Australia's Rinker; key stakeholder accepts bid
- Met auction marries art, music in bid to fund future operas
- Met Auction Marries Art, Opera
- Met Auction Bids to Fund Future Operas
- Bombs kill 8 Americans in Diyala and Baghdad as sectarian tension rises
- HBO Head Arrested for Alleged Assault
- HBO Head Arrested for Alleged Assault
- HBO Head Arrested for Alleged Assault
- Reports: Unidentified illness kills more than 300 pigs in southern China
- Account of Armenian genocide wins Minnesota Book Award in US
- Met Holds Auction to Fund Future Operas
- Oil prices fall below US$62 a barrel on weak crude demand
- Oil prices fall below US$62 a barrel on weak crude demand
- 'Spider-Man 3' sets new single-day box office record in South Korea
- 'Spider-Man 3' sets new single-day box office record in South Korea
- Malaysia to crack down on scam in which usable halves of junked cars are welded together
- HBO Head Arrested in Vegas Assault Case
- HBO Head Arrested in Vegas Assault Case
- University of California marks decade of race-blind admissions
- Foreign minister will try to talk Australian cricket team out of touring Zimbabwe
- Met auction marries art, music in bid to fund future operas
- Murdoch's News Corp. sells 7.5% stake in Australian rival Fairfax Media
- Death toll in China mine blast climbs to 28
- Australian, sickened after swallowing heroin packets, forces emergency landing in Vietnam
- Book Details Plot to Steal Abe's Body
- Paris Hilton's jail time stint likely to add to her celebrity, say publicity professionals
- South Korean court awards damages to woman pressured to drink at office functions
- Indian cricket team leaves for Bangladesh
- Indian cricket team leaves for Bangladesh
- China warns of population rebound as rich avoid controls
- Liang becomes first Chinese golfer to win US$1 million on Asian Tour
- Liang becomes first Chinese golfer to win US$1 million on Asian Tour
- Justin-Cameron Reunite for 'Shrek' Sake
- Met Holds Auction to Fund Future Operas
- New Zealand stocks flat, market range-bound
- Met auction marries art, music in bid to fund future operas
- Indian police move to take over property of famous artist M.F. Husain in obscenity case
- Indian police move to take over property of famous artist M.F. Husain in obscenity case
- India arrives in Bangladesh to play hard cricket
- India arrives in Bangladesh to play hard cricket
- Proposed oil pipeline across northern Malaysia approved, says prime minister
- Proposed oil pipeline across northern Malaysia approved, says prime minister
- Super 14: All Blacks lock Ali Williams sent home for misbehavior
- Super 14: All Blacks lock Ali Williams sent home for misbehavior
- A moderate on China will lead Taiwan's independence-leaning ruling party into polls
- Book Details Plot to Steal Abe's Body
- South Korea, EU negotiators start first round of free trade talks
- Dollar falls in Asia on pessimism about U.S. economy
- Indian police move to take over property of famous artist M.F. Husain in obscenity case
- ABN Amro: Royal Bank of Scotland group bids US$24.5 billion for U.S. arm
- Indian police move to take over property of famous artist M.F. Husain in obscenity case
- Beijing fines spitters to clean up image ahead of Olympics
- Sportswear maker Puma sees net profit rise 4 percent in first quarter
- Beijing fines spitters to clean up image ahead of Olympics
- Big miners drive Australian stocks to record highs
- Singapore lender DBS, gulf investors launch Islamic bank
- Singapore lender DBS, gulf investors launch Islamic bank
- Japanese stocks rise on buying of steelmakers, real estate shares
- Japanese stocks rise on buying of steelmakers, real estate shares
- Murdoch's News Corp. sells 7.5% stake in Australian rival Fairfax Media
- ADB wraps up annual meeting with Asia's rich and poor divided on future development
- Mexico's Cemex extends offer for Australia's Rinker; key stakeholder accepts bid
- Super 14: All Blacks lock Ali Williams sent home for misbehavior
- Super 14: All Blacks lock Ali Williams sent home for misbehavior
- Super 14: All Blacks lock Ali Williams sent home for misbehavior
- Australia's Macquarie Bank lodges fresh multibillion dollar bid for energy company Alinta
- U.S. judge forces shoplifters to wear 'I am a thief' sign outside store
- Taiwan shares rise amid hopes for improved ties with China
- South Korea birth rate up for first time in 6 years
- Indonesian ministers to be replaced in Cabinetshake up
- Oil prices steady below US$62 a barrel on weak crude demand
- A moderate on China will lead Taiwan's independence-leaning ruling party into polls
- Sportswear maker Puma sees profit rise 4 percent in first quarter, but lowers outlook
- Death toll in China mine blast climbs to 28
- Indonesian ministers, attorney general replaced in Cabinet shake up
- Russian court finds school principal guilty of installing pirated Microsoft software
- Truce between Sri Lankan government and Tamil rebels must be re-examined: official
- Group behind failed bid says it may make another pitch at Qantas; pressure mounts on board
- Euro above US$1.36 as focus shifts to upcoming ECB, Fed meetings
- North Korea ready to quickly shut down reactor after receiving frozen funds: APTN
- Taiwan's April exports rise
- Philippine shares advance, buoyed by Wall Street rise
- Malaysia goes high-tech in bid to become Islamic halal hub
- Philippine left-wing parties ask Supreme Court to order troops out of Manila slums
- Philippine left-wing parties ask Supreme Court to order troops out of Manila slums
- Russian court finds school principal guilty of installing pirated Microsoft software
- Future of France's Socialists up in the air after resounding presidential defeat
- Turkish government seeks popular vote to elect president
- Malaysia's key stock index rises on healthy corporate news
- Hong Kong shares hit new high, led by property stocks
- EU increases growth forecasts for euro area to grow 2.6 percent this year, EU 2.9 percent
- Portugal's largest private bank fails in takeover attempt for smaller rival, regulator says
- ADB meeting ends in discord with Asia's rich and poor divided on future development
- Hamilton homers twice, Reds beat Rockies 9-3 to end four-game slide
- Shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy profit soars on orders
- Shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy profit soars on orders
- Newcastle confirms Roeder resignation
- Truce between Sri Lankan government and Tamil rebels must be re-examined: official
- Henin beats Bondarenko to win J&S Cup
- South Korean stocks rise to new high; won gains
- Cars torched in Euroleague title celebrations
- Serbian parliament to convene amid government formation deadlock
- Andy Flower named assistant to England coach Peter Moores
- Sarkozy's Hungarian roots show a family tradition of public service
- Indian police move to take over property of famous artist in obscenity case
- Indian police move to take over property of famous artist in obscenity case
- Supreme Court halts hearings into case of Pakistan's chief justice
- Supreme Court halts panel's hearings into case against Pakistan's chief justice
- Elected president, France's Sarkozy plans quick reform package _ and battle for parliament
- EU increases growth forecasts for euro and EU economies as boom to cut jobless rate
- Suspected al-Qaida-linked militant running in Philippine elections on pro-peace platform
- Most Asian markets track Wall Street gains; HK, SKorea and Australia hit record highs
- Shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy profit soars on orders
- Bangladesh former prime minister returns home to face charges of corruption, murder
- Telekom Malaysia reports 9.2 percent rise in first-quarter profit
- Lab tests show Indonesian woman died of bird flu, Health Ministry says
- German president rejects plea for clemency by former Red Army Faction terrorist
- Hong Kong director plans Bruce Lee biopic
- Australian rugby league result
- Alcoa offers to buy Canada's Alcan for cash and stock worth about $27B
- 'Vengeful' elevator captures Norwegians who were vandalizing it
- Russian court finds school principal guilty of installing pirated Microsoft software
- Former Bangladesh prime minister returns home to face corruption, murder charges
- Mystery revealed: Canada's harmless 'poppy quarter' led to spy coin warnings in US
- EU Commission says sugar production needs to be cut 'dramatically'
- Morgan Stanley analyst downgrades E.W. Scripps because of struggling Web sites
- Henin beats Bondarenko to win J&S Cup
- Delegates from more than 150 countries begin work on accord to control carbon emissions
- Kyrgyz protesters block road to Canadian-operated gold mine for fourth day
- Alcoa offers to buy Canada's Alcan for cash and stock worth about $27 billion
- South Korea's births up for first time in 6 years
- Murdoch's News Corp. sells 7.5% stake in Australian rival Fairfax Media
- Alcoa offers to buy Canada's Alcan for cash and stock worth about $27B
- Almagro beats Henman; Federer and Nadal meet in doubles
- FA to investigate stamp by Michael Ball on Cristiano Ronaldo
- Germany to create first museum to honor citizens who helped hide Jews during Holocaust
- Armor Holdings agrees to $3.37 billion takeover by global defense contractor BAE Systems
- Indian shares fall, dragged down by software firms
- Indian shares fall, dragged down by software firms
- DaimlerChrysler says global sales of Mercedes Car Group down 3 percent in April
- Alcoa offers to buy Canada's Alcan for cash and stock worth about $27B
- German president rejects pleas for clemency by former Red Army Faction terrorists
- Former Bangladesh prime minister returns home to face corruption, murder charges
- Indian police to confiscate property of famous artist for nude 'Mother India'
- Indian police to confiscate property of famous artist for nude 'Mother India'
- Pakistan names uncapped bowler, rookie batsman in squad for series against Sri Lanka
- Obama says fuel-efficient cars are key to ending U.S. automakers' woes
- Stocks open higher following Alcoa bid for Alcan; Dow industrials pass 13,300 for 1st time
- Liang first to earn US$1m on Asian Tour
- Suns' chances take a hit as Spurs win Game 1
- Mourinho future in doubt after failing No. 3
- SIDELINES
- Woods takes Wochovia with smoking hot putter
- Sabres hold off Rangers, 5-4
- Spring Park introduces new packages
- Evergreen presents Mom's Day feast
- A summer getaway to Guam
- Pamper mothers at Lakeshore Hsinchu
- Royal Hsinchu marks Mother's Day
- Mother's Day at Sheraton Taipei
- Milestones of the EU
- A new form of political arrangement
- Dollar weakens in Asian trade after U.S. jobs report
- Banking consortium eyes ABN Amro
- Group behind failed bid for Qantas plans new pitch
- Wall Street gains, optimism over Hsieh boost Taiex
- China shuts down 3,000 firms for pollution offenses
- IATA defends airline sector 'green' record
- Asia's rich and poor divided on future development
- Russian court finds school principal guilty of piracy
- Perng wants NT dollar in asian currency basket
- April export growth slows amid weaker demand from U.S.
- In Brief
- Mayor returns after Philippine government backtracks
- Ex-minister's exile ends, returns to Bangladesh
- Funds clear, North Korea ready to close reactor
- New Tiger truce a must, official says
- Taliban extends deadline again for aid worker
- In Brief
- Seal deaths in Kazakhstan approach 900
- Israel,Egypt and Jordan officials plan Arab peace talks this week
- Bombs kill 20 near Iraq's Ramadi
- Police, militants killed in Chechnya firefight
- Embattled Olmert faces motion of no-confidence
- Iran weighs options at nuke talks
- Leader in Turkey seeks popular vote to elect president
- Iran's shocking nuclear ad
- The divide of secular and Islamic views
- Ma's real test
- Looking at Hong Kong 10 years after handover
- Kabul's leishmaniasis is 'out of control,' say health officials
- Bangladeshis may be first refugees of global warming
- 'Mini three links' travel rates boom, says DGBAS report
- Defense Ministry plans to hold Han Kuang exercise next week
- In Brief
- Hon Hai expected to do well in 2006
- Over 66% of working mothers feel heavily burdened, poll says
- Chilean apple ban expected to push fruit prices higher
- 'Five convictions' of armed forces reduced to three
- Amended bill aims to avoid 'Rebar' cases
- Taiwan helps China solve kidnapping
- Lee plans 10-day Japan trip to follow in footsteps of poet
- Entertainer implicated in vote-buying scandal
- President promises his 'full support' for Hsieh's candidacy
- No one survived crash of Kenya Airways jet, official confirms
- Pakistan court ceases inquiry into Chaudhry
- Sarkozy gets to work with quick reform package
- Su calls on Wang to help pass stalled 2007 budget
- DPP heavyweights rally behind Hsieh
- Four-bus chain collision leaves 22 people injured
- Migratory birds, whales confused by warming: UN
- UN urges climate action; nations split on tactics
- Wang Chien-ming 'pitches' for Kaohsiung World Games
- Local administrators urge prompt passage of 2007 budget
- 50% of solar cell production equipment to be made locally by 2009
- MECO starts mailing voting packets to OFWs in Taiwan
- National Day celebration to feature dance showdown
- Electronic data capture poised to disrupt life sciences industry, says Health Industry Insights
- Virtualization will drive major change in IT infrastructure in the next three years, says Gartner
- Nokia shakes Taiwan's consumer electronics market with N95
- IT is key entry point into human resources business process outsourcing in the region, says research house
- BTCO looks to support projects
- Citrix Systems positioned in leaders quadrant for application delivery controllers by research firm
- European companies enter era of broad server virtualization adoption, says IDC
- Russian mobile phone sales fall in 2006 due to market saturation, says IDC
- Premier and speaker to host corss-party talk to end legislative deadlock
- Ma promises to buy weapons from US if elected in 2008
- EU ministers start 2-day talks on economy, interest rate gap and hedge funds
- Shoppers Snag Designer Grocery Totes
- Shoppers Snag Designer Grocery Totes
- Nadal beats Federer in doubles
- Shoppers Snag Designer Grocery Totes
- It's a Boy for Kevin Costner and Wife
- Usher Confirms Mom Is No Longer Manager
- Dollar drops to seven-year low against Israeli currency
- Winds Blow Vulture From Breeding Center
- U.S. states vie to host deadly disease research lab
- It's a boy for Kevin Costner, wife Christine
- Stocks rise following Alcoa bid for Alcan; Dow industrials pass 13,300 for 1st time
- Usher confirms his mother is no longer his manager but denies rift, says both are `happy'
- Andriy Shevchenko to have groin hernia operation
- Victory Challenge beat Desafio Espanol to stay in hunt for semis spot
- German president rejects pleas for clemency by former Red Army Faction terrorists
- Paraguay's Duarte says ex-bishop constitutionally barred from seeing presidency
- Edwards rejects challenge to his credibility as advocate for the poor
- Disgruntled lawmakers form new party in Denmark
- BAE boosts armored vehicle business with Armor Holdings buy
- Italian Olympic Committee: Basso admits involvement in Spanish doping scandal
- Dutch bird of prey center seeks help finding vulture
- Mexico's Cemex extends offer for Australia's Rinker; key stakeholder accepts bid
- U.S. photographer Spencer Tunick shoots naked Mexican women resembling Frida Kahlo
- Soldado afeg
- European shares close flat
- Santos, Boca Juniors looking to advance in Copa Libertadores
- Media freedom watchdog condemns sentencing of 2 journalists in Azerbaijan
- Top adviser to bank president leaves his post
- Usher Confirms Mom Is No Longer Manager
- Britain's Blair uses YouTube to congratulate French president-elect Sarkozy
- 500 Top Songs Performed in 10 Nights
- DVDs: `Music and Lyrics'; `Painted Veil'
- 500 top rock songs performed in Atlanta over 10 nights for charities
- U.S. federal, state authorities investigating suspect trading in Dow Jones options
- Probe into Pakistani cricket coach's death has not proved murder: investigator
- Probe into Pakistani cricket coach's death has not proved murder: investigator
- Fights for US parties' presidential nods may be tightening, but who has advantage in 2008?
- Queen Elizabeth II Visits White House
- Tamyra Gray Joins the Cast of `Rent'
- Sarkozy wins plaudits; Turkey appeals for less opposition to EU bid
- Frederick Weller Replaces Jason Patric
- Filmmaker Darabont Takes on `The Shield'
- Coelho's Latest Tells Spiritual Tale
- Tamyra Gray Joins the Cast of `Rent'
- "Extreme Makeover" star Pennington arrested in L.A.
- Amid rift over presidency, Turkish government pushes to put the vote to the people
- Radio company Clear Channel delays shareholder vote on buyout offer until May 22
- Democratic presidential hopeful Obama: U.S. auto industry must look to fuel-efficient vehicles
- David Beckham and wife Victoria moving to Beverly Hills
- J&J's CoStar drug-coated stent shown inferior to Boston Scientific Taxus device in study
- HEALTHBEAT: Better pain care for returning troops
- Milosevic's ally likely new Serbian parliament speaker
- Actor Michael J. Fox pushes researchers, investors to speed therapies for debilitating diseases
- Maradona released from clinic
- Federer and Nadal renew their rivalry in doubles
- Bulgaria asks EU to observe investigations of alleged high-level corruption
- U.S., responding to Sarkozy, mutes response to conservative's victory
- Peer, Li advance as rain hits German Open
- True Test for Hippie Kids: Junior High
- Wolfowitz adviser plans to resign, citing poor working atmosphere at World Bank
- Democratic presidential hopeful Obama: U.S. auto industry must look to fuel-efficient vehicles
- Bush and Singh discuss U.S.-Indian nuclear cooperation
- Auto loan rates higher for U.S. blacks; recent legal settlements could narrow the gap
- Still No Trial Date for R. Kelly
- Tamyra Gray Joins the Cast of `Rent'
- Canada defeats U.S. 6-3
- Democratic presidential hopeful Obama: U.S. auto industry must look to fuel-efficient vehicles
- Paraguay's Duarte says resigned bishop barred from seeing presidency
- Still No Trial Date for Singer R. Kelly
- Americans boost borrowing at fastest pace in 4 months
- Americans boost borrowing at fastest pace in 4 months despite energy prices, housing slump
- Runner dies after collapsing at finish line of Philadelphia run
- Georgian, Estonian presidents vow to stand together against Russian rhetoric
- Reality Show Host Ty Pennington Arrested
- It's a boy for former 'Facts of Life' actress Kim Fields
- White House rolls out the red carpet for Queen Elizabeth II
- 2 million a week Internet betting ring quashed
- Bush telephones birthday greetings to Egypt's Mubarak, congratulates him on son's marriage
- Oil services company CEO pleads guilty to bribing Alaska lawmakers
- Crude futures markets fall on inventory concerns
- Rice criticizes coup in Fiji, urges democracy in Pacific islands
- Canada defeats U.S. 6-3, Russia tops Swedes
- Ecuador will not renew investment agreement with U.S.
- Wal-Mart starts pilot program to test use of solar power
- EU finance ministers bask in better growth forecasts, France even more optimistic
- Federer and Nadal renew their rivalry in doubles
- Auto parts supplier Delphi's loss widens, sales drop in first quarter
- Police: Kids steal crayons, Play Doh, milk from day care
- It's a Boy for Actress Kim Fields
- Americans boost borrowing at fastest pace in 4 months despite energy prices, housing slump
- Razzano, Schruff win in Prague
- It's a Boy for Actress Kim Fields
- Reality Show Host Ty Pennington Arrested
- Hafner's grand slam helps Indians crush Baltimore
- `Spidey' pays off on huge budget gamble with a $151 million opening weekend
- Democratic presidential canddidate Obama: U.S. auto industry must look to fuel-efficient vehicles as foreign rivals have done
- Student Tries to Make Roadkill Pretty
- Auto loan rates higher for U.S. blacks; recent legal settlements could narrow the gap
- Ecuador will not renew investment agreement with U.S.
- U.S. Open, CBS Redo Rights Deal
- Olmert government easily passes parliamentary no-confidence test
- Britain's Blair uses YouTube to congratulate French president-elect Sarkozy
- Beckham and Wife Moving to Beverly Hills
- Dominican Republic president wins primary
- Supporters of breast feeding bills rally in US state Pennsylvania
- U.S. stocks end higher; Dow passes 13,300 for 1st time
- Ecuador will not renew investment agreement with U.S.
- BAE boosts armored vehicle business with Armor Holdings buy
- Poiret: the Forgotten `King of Fashion'
- It's a Boy for Actress Kim Fields
- It's a Boy for Actress Kim Fields
- It's a Boy for Actress Kim Fields
- Beckham and Wife Moving to Beverly Hills
- Basso admits involvement in Spanish doping scandal
- Dollar falls ahead of upcoming interest rate meetings in U.S., Europe, and Britain
- Met's Costume Institute remembers the forgotten 'King of Fashion' Paul Poiret
- Poiret: the Forgotten `King of Fashion'
- Judge rules that sheriff's candidate who changed name to Andy Griffith did not harm the actor
- Bush telephones birthday greetings to Egypt's Mubarak, congratulates him on son's marriage
- Alcoa makes hostile bid of nearly $27B for Canada's Alcan after fruitless talks
- Starbucks vows to rid drinks, food of artificial trans fats
- Microsoft releases Windows Live Hotmail to general public
- Newmont says Indonesia prosecutors to appeal verdict
- Bush telephones birthday greetings to Egypt's Mubarak, congratulates him on son's marriage
- Charlton relegated from Premier League
- Kids Take Crayons, Pops From Day Care
- Helen Mirren Sends Her Regrets to Palace
- LA judge suspends child visitation rights of David Hasselhoff
- Usher Confirms Mom Is No Longer Manager
- Usher Confirms Mom Is No Longer Manager
- Charlton relegated from Premier League
- Big bidders expected to boost prices of Grateful Dead memorabilia
- Jail Time Likely to Fuel Hilton's Fame
- Salas suspended for 50 games after positive drug test
- Man Reunited With Wallet From '46 Hudson
- 'Spidey' Pulls in Record Audiences
- Second-in-command takes stand at Conrad Black trial
- Man Gets Wallet Back From 1946 Hudson
- Oil services executives plead guilty to bribing Alaska lawmakers
- Platinum hits record on fund buying; gold, silver steady in light trading
- Hasselhoff's Visitation Rights Suspended
- Reality Show Host Ty Pennington Arrested
- Becks, wife Posh purchase home in Beverly Hills
- Rights groups say U.N. human rights council had 'profoundly disappointing' first year
- Federer and Nadal renew their rivalry in doubles
- Big bidders expected to boost prices of Grateful Dead memorabilia
- Woman, 83, Allegedly Made to Smoke Crack
- Student Tries to Make Roadkill Pretty
- Man Gets Wallet Back From 1946 Hudson
- Serial Socks Snatcher in Trouble Again
- Foreign minister will try to talk Australian cricket team out of touring Zimbabwe
- Foreign minister will try to talk Australian cricket team out of touring Zimbabwe
- Hasselhoff's Visitation Rights Suspended
- Lost wallet reunited with owner after more than five decades in 1946 Hudson automobile
- Canada defeats U.S. 6-3, Russia tops Swedes
- Judge rules that sheriff's candidate who changed name to Andy Griffith did not harm the actor
- Earnhardt Jr. wants changes to Car of Tomorrow
- Hamilton seeking comeback 6 years after devastating crash
- Actor Michael J. Fox pushes researchers, investors to speed therapies for debilitating diseases
- Unions object to NWA Chapter 11 plan because of management payout
- New Chrysler ad campaign focuses on engineering, quality
- Michael J. Fox pushes researchers, investors to speed therapies
- Michael J. Fox pushes researchers, investors to speed therapies
- Misdiagnosed Man Seeks Compensation
- Federal, state authorities investigating suspect trading in Dow Jones options
- Ecuador will not renew investment agreement with U.S.
- Bidders concede US$9 billion bid for Qantas is over
- Times Square generates more money than economies of Panama, Bolivia
- Democratic presidential canddidate Obama: U.S. auto industry must look to fuel-efficient vehicles as foreign rivals have done
- Hasselhoff's Visitation Rights Suspended
- David Beckham and wife Victoria moving to Beverly Hills
- Seal that eluded rescuers caught in Florida
- Conrad Black aide says he consulted the former media mogul on everything
- Could redheaded Archie, a U.S. comic hero, be the next Indian star?
- Once-dying New Mexico town now thrives as training ground for anti-terrorism forces
- Icahn says it will be "tough" to win proxy fight
- Bush hosts first _ and only _ white-tie dinner of his presidency for Queen Elizabeth II
- Mass rally for Pakistan's ousted chief justice turns screws on Musharraf
- Turkish government pushes to put presidential vote to the people
- Sarkozy plucks support from unlikely political corners in French presidential victory
- Booming Asia, at crossroads of poverty and prosperity, spurs debate over development
- Ingl
- Judge: Sheriff Andy No Harm to Actor
- Sarkozy says no to dictators, yes to a more globally activist France
- Teen Pleads Guilty to Changing Grades
- ABN Amro: Royal Bank of Scotland group bids US$24.5 billion for U.S. arm
- Congress seeks more testimony in expanded U.S. Justice Department inquiry
- Australian equity group buys CanWest's New Zealand broadcast media holding
- Australian equity group buys CanWest's New Zealand broadcast media holding
- Wolfowitz broke World Bank rules, panel says
- Motorola says Icahn not elected to board of directors
- California bill would make it easier for men to take wives' surnames
- Oil services company executives plead guilty to bribing Alaska lawmakers
- Australia's PBL announces breakup of business into gaming and media arms
- Australia's PBL announces breakup of business into gaming and media arms
- Motorola says Icahn not elected to board of directors
- Hasselhoff's Visitation Rights Suspended
- Ethanol enjoying a booming renaissance despite questions about its future
- Corn is ethanol's backbone in U.S., but research under way into other plant sources
- Synfuels plant once considered waste of money now a "crown jewel"
- Apple Inc. seeking end to music copy restrictions in iTunes talks
- Pope heads to Brazil as church loses ground in most populous Roman Catholic country
- Former Bangladesh prime minister returns home to face corruption, murder charges
- 'Lost' End Is in Sight: the Year 2010
- 'Makeover' Star Ty Pennington Arrested
- Bush hosts first _ and only _ white-tie dinner of his presidency for Queen Elizabeth II
- California bill would make it easier for men to take wives' surnames
- Motorola says Icahn not elected to board of directors
- A new era, an old problem for Players
- Earnhardt Jr. wants changes to Car of Tomorrow
- Cavaliers' Pavlovic runs down New Jersey in opener
- Colombia tries to slow strengthening peso
- Astros minor leaguer Santangelo suspended for 50 games
- Judge rules that sheriff's candidate who changed name to Andy Griffith did not harm the actor
- Judge: Sheriff Andy No Harm to Actor
- Judge: Sheriff Andy No Harm to Actor
- Oil services executives plead guilty to bribing Alaska lawmakers
- 'Makeover' Star Ty Pennington Apologizes
- Milosevic's ally elected new Serbian parliament speaker
- Oil prices steady under US$62 a barrel amid expectations of build in US gasoline stocks
- Malaysian prime minister OKs pay rise for civil servants
- Hafner's grand slam helps Indians crush Baltimore
- Detroit tame Bulls, lead series 2-0
- Serial Socks Snatcher in Trouble Again
- Ty Pennington Apologizes After Arrest
- New Zealand plans carbon trading scheme that won't damage economic growth
- Oil services executives plead guilty to bribing Alaska lawmakers
- Capuano hurls Brewers past Washington
- Astronomers spot brightest star explosion ever and wonder about prospects for more
- Medical journal criticizes WHO for neglecting evidence when issuing health advice
- Man left $2 million estate without a will, but dispute ensues over golden retriever
- Most-Wanted Part of $2M Estate: the Dog
- Customers Try to Put $1 Over on Blind
- Treasurer says Australian budget will help families and the environment
- Brawl breaks out in Taiwan Legislature over electoral reform bill
- Head of Air India inquiry accuses Canadian government of trying to discredit witness who revealed he had intelligence about poss
- North Korean general cracks joke about U.S. President Bush at military talks with South
- Cheney follows Rice to Middle East on Tuesday, but with different agenda
- Beer smugglers' plan goes flat as Malaysian customs seize 200,000 cans
- Beer smugglers' plan goes flat as Malaysian customs seize 200,000 cans
- Customers accused of trying to put $1 over on blind operator of deli in courthouse
- Icahn may leave lasting influence at Motorola though seat looks lost
- Capuano hurls Brewers past Washington
- Deutsche Bank says 1Q profit up 30 percent to euro2.12B
- A look at the East Timor presidential election candidates
- Cientistas registram a maior explos
- Detroit tame Bulls, lead series 2-0
- Malaysian exports drop for 2nd straight month in March
- Amy Hempel lives to write, writes to live
- New Zealand stocks hit new high as acquisition activity buoys market
- Adidas' 1Q profit slips to euro128M from euro144M year ago
- Shanghai reports dramatic rise in thefts of water meters sold as copper scrap
- Australian ex-PM 'doesn't recall' seeing intelligence warning of Indonesian Timor invasion
- Dog helps rescuers find missing 88-year-old owner
- Allianz SE says 1Q profit rises to euro3.24B, nearly double from last year
- Bravery medals for terrier who died after saving New Zealand kids from marauding pit bulls
- Bravery medals for terrier who died after saving New Zealand kids from marauding pit bulls
- Japan's Softbank says fiscal year profit fell 50 percent
- Japan's Softbank says fiscal year profit fell 50 percent
- Historic Belfast compromise on cards as Paisley, Sinn Fein braced to share power
- A look at the East Timor presidential election candidates
- Singapore's Temasek confirms it sold 3.3 percent of Telekom Malaysia
- German corporate bankruptcies fall, but personal filings rise
- Indonesia to seek extradition of 15 executives from Singapore for corruption
- Dutch telecom KPN reports fall in first quarter sales, earnings
- North Korea asks U.S. to allow American bank to handle its funds frozen in Macau
- Boxer dies in motorcycle accident in Las Vegas
- FIFA says South Africa 'definitely' will host 2010 World Cup
- FIFA says South Africa 'definitely' will host 2010 World Cup
- Indian lawmaker sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping political rival
- Squash ball in glove no major advantage, says cricket coach
- Squash ball in glove no major advantage, says cricket coach
- Dutch telecom KPN reports fall in first quarter sales, earnings
- Shares of power firm Tenaga rise after cap on foreign equity removed
- Milosevic ally elected parliament speaker in Serbia
- Beijing says Yasukuni shrine issue is sensitive matter for China and Japan
- Japanese stocks edge lower on selling of autos, technology shares
- Japanese stocks edge lower on selling of autos, technology shares
- Land-scarce Singapore switches to concrete graves to save space
- Australian ex-PM 'doesn't recall' seeing intelligence warning of Indonesian Timor invasion
- Greek journalists stage 24-hour strike over pension fund dispute
- Taiwan shares flat on lack of market sentiment
- FIFA says South Africa 'definitely' will host 2010 World Cup
- Beijing says Yasukuni shrine issue is sensitive matter for China and Japan
- Bidders concede US$9 billion pitch for Qantas is over; share price plunges
- Australia's PBL announces breakup of business into gaming and media arms
- Australia's PBL announces breakup of business into gaming and media arms
- Woman Says Phil Spector Turned 'Demonic'
- Deutsche Bank says first-quarter profit rose 30 percent to euro2.12 billion
- Asia must overhaul clubs to fulfill World Cup ambitions, Japan soccer chief says
- Asia must overhaul clubs to fulfill World Cup ambitions, Japan soccer chief says
- Australian shares end lower as resources fade and market awaits federal budget
- Staffing giant Adecco posts 32 percent increase in first-quarter net profit
- Singapore's United Overseas Bank quarterly net profit rises 18 percent
- Singapore's United Overseas Bank quarterly net profit rises 18 percent
- Taiwan claims upper hand in hackers' war with rival China
- Philippines files petition to cancel Pfizer's patent on hypertension drug Norvasc
- Philippines files petition to cancel Pfizer's patent on hypertension drug Norvasc
- South Korean stocks fall on banks; won declines
- Historic Belfast compromise on cards as Paisley, Sinn Fein braced to share power
- Sydney sets two-week deadline for former Dutch captain
- Struggle for Northern Ireland power-sharing since Good Friday peace deal
- Sydney sets two-week deadline for former Dutch captain
- Adidas' 1st-quarter profit slips 11 percent
- Thousands of cab drivers strike across Italy
- Turkish government pushes to put presidential vote to the people
- Swiss Re reports 54 percent rise in first-quarter net profit
- Australia's Alumina says it could benefit if Alcoa buys Alcan
- Australia's Alumina says it could benefit if Alcoa buys Alcan
- IBM chief in India to review new investments, expansion
- IBM chief in India to review new investments, expansion
- Vienna's public library raising cash through erotica hotline
- Australian government reveals A$13.6 billion (US$11.2 billion) budget surplus
- Australian government reveals A$13.6 billion (US$11.2 billion) budget surplus
- Historic Belfast compromise on cards as Paisley, Sinn Fein braced to share power
- Telekom Malaysia to raise capital spending by half in 2007 to expand abroad
- Telekom Malaysia to raise capital spending by half in 2007 to expand abroad
- Paris Hilton to Appeal Jail Sentence
- China says firm linked to Panama cough syrup deaths wasn't licensed to sell medicine
- EU finance ministers to agree to keep an eye on hedge funds but set no new rules
- Taiwan chip maker UMC reports revenue decline
- Bangladesh High Court orders government to explain restrictions on ex-prime minister
- Euro drifts below US$1.36 as markets await interest rate decisions
- BMW says global sales in April rose 3 percent from a year ago
- Softbank, Internet and mobile phone company, reports 83 percent plunge in quarterly profit
- Malaysian exports, industrial output shrink in March, hurt by slowing U.S. demand
- Paris Hilton takes first step to appeal 45-day jail sentence for violating probation
- Hong Kong shares drop, dragged down by property stocks
- Rare Nipah virus outbreak kills 5 in eastern India
- Rare Nipah virus outbreak kills 5 in eastern India
- Chinese shares rise to fresh high, led by property, retail sector
- George Michael pleads guilty to driving while unfit due to drugs
- Cambodia to amend labor law to reduce nighttime pay for garment workers
- Cambodia to amend labor law to reduce nighttime pay for garment workers
- Protestant firebrand Paisley elected leader of Northern Ireland power-sharing government
- Standard Life says life and pensions sales rose 40 percent in the first three months
- Norway's Telenor to cut equity in Malaysia's DiGi by year-end
- Norway's Telenor to cut equity in Malaysia's DiGi by year-end
- Australian government plans to cut income tax by $25 bln over 4 years
- US$9 billion pitch for Qantas is over, but bidder says it may return
- Malaysian shares lower on profit-taking
- Thai shares down 0.5 percent on profit-taking
- LG Electronics eyes bigger share in India market, plans to invest $125 million in 5 years
- LG Electronics eyes bigger share in India market, plans to invest $125 million in 5 years
- Clinton Foundation makes deal to lower cost of AIDS drugs, offer pill for less than $1 a day
- Most Asian market retreat after recent gains; China, New Zealand set new record
- Most Asian market retreat after recent gains; China, New Zealand set new record
- Protestant firebrand Paisley, IRA icon McGuinness elected leaders of N.Ireland government
- Student attacked by giraffe after climbing into Lithuanian zoo
- Higgins wins second world snooker championship
- Giro d'Italia champion Ivan Basso denies doping
- S&P suggests separate Chrysler likely would get credit rating similar to GM, Ford
- Poland's jobless rate continues its fall, dropping to 13.7 percent in April
- Paisley, McGuinness elected leaders of Northern Ireland government
- Giro d'Italia champion Ivan Basso denies doping
- Discount airline easyJet shares fall on tightening seat revenue
- Pakistan lawyers call off partial strike over chief justice's suspension
- Most Asian market retreat after recent gains; China, New Zealand set new record
- Most Asian market retreat after recent gains; China, New Zealand set new record
- Philippine police to probe claim that 4 left-wing activists were slain by soldiers
- French rocker and tax exile Johnny Hallyday to come home after Sarkozy's victory
- Tyco International 2nd-quarter profit drops 7 percent on higher costs, but beats forecast
- Ultranationalist who gained key Serbian post is staunchly anti-Western
- Oil prices rise as fresh oil attacks in Nigeria trigger supply fears
- Warner Music Group 2nd-quarter loss widens on restructuring costs, revenue decline
- India's Supreme Court suspends arrest warrant for artist M.F. Husain
- George Michael pleads guilty to driving while unfit due to drugs
- 'Cocaine' Drink Is Pulled From Shelves
- Duke Energy 1st-quarter profit dips slightly after natural gas spin-off
- AK Steel shares surge on report of possible takeover by ArcelorMittal
- Paisley, McGuinness elected leaders of Northern Ireland government
- Study: Dire predictions of sex trafficking due to World Cup were wrong
- Paris Hilton Files Appeal Notice
- Dollar lower against yen in Asia
- Dollar lower against yen in Asia
- EU, Turkey negotiators aim to step up Turkish EU entry talks before July 1
- Staunton names seven rookies in squad to play in United States
- EU finance ministers agree to keep an eye on hedge funds but set no new rules
- Japan's PM sent offering to war shrine at center of disputes with China, South Korea
- Lens and Bordeaux chasing Champions League berth
- Singer George Michael Pleads Guilty
- Revlon reports that 1Q loss narrows as it begins to see benefits of restructuring
- Paisley, McGuinness elected leaders of Northern Ireland government
- Singer George Michael Pleads Guilty
- George Michael pleads guilty to driving while unfit due to drugs
- Officials test poultry for bird flu after thousands of chickens die in east India
- AK Steel shares surge on report of possible takeover by ArcelorMittal
- Iraqi, foreign investors meet to find ways to rebuild the war-torn country
- Kofi Annan calls for investment to beat poverty in Africa as reparation for slavery
- Havel condemns bid by Belarus to become member of U.N. human rights council
- Militants ban music in latest push to Talibanize Pakistani frontier
- Giro d'Italia champion Ivan Basso denies doping
- Staffing giant Adecco posts 32 percent increase in first-quarter net profit
- India's Tata Tea to set up joint venture with Chinese tea exporter
- Czech Republic aims to adopt euro by 2012, despite budget deficit
- Attorney: student did not mean threats against Hillary Clinton
- U.S. man trapped under toppled tombstone charged with vandalism; both legs broken
- Safin pulls out three-set win over American qualifier
- Mexican construction mogul linked to bribery scandal seized as he released from prison
- Europe's top club to play an NHL team in new tournament
- Clinton Foundation deal to lower cost of AIDS drugs, offer pill for less than $1 a day
- Brewer Molson Coors swings to 1Q profit on volume, sales gains
- Balshaw replaces Cohen on England's tour to South Africa
- Casino company Harrah's posts slight rise in 1st-quarter profit
- Pakistan expects 'conclusive' word on cricket coach Woolmer's death in 2 weeks
- LionOre calls Norilsk Nickel takeover offer 'superior' to Xstrata proposal
- U.S. stocks open lower following moderate pullback overseas, ahead of Fed meeting
- Duke Energy 1st-quarter profit dips slightly after natural gas spin-off
- Giro d'Italia champion Ivan Basso denies doping
- Ailing Cyprus Airways secures euro78 million (US$106 million) loan
- Indian captain downplays World Cup loss to Bangladesh ahead of first one-day match
- Indian captain downplays World Cup loss to Bangladesh ahead of first one-day match
- Russia unlikely to sign IIHF's transfer agreement with NHL
- Paris Hilton Files Appeal Notice
- Indian lawmaker sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping political rival
- Police assault attorneys after violently breaking up lawyers' demonstration in Zimbabwe
- Ukraine's extravagant drag queen vows to bring smiles to European song contest
- Europeans step up pressure on Wolfowitz to resign as bank president
- US drugs czar urges Europeans to use influence with Venezuela to help reduce cocaine flows
- Paris Hilton Files Appeal of Sentence
- ERC says conditional agreement reached to play European rugby next season
- Samsung takes Renesas technology to U.S. court over patents
- Netherland's Wegener says it agrees takeover price for Mecom Group
- Paris Hilton Rehires Her Publicist
- Citigroup to put $50 billion toward global climate change causes over a decade
- Paris Hilton Rehires Her Publicist
- Russia, Canada primed for final round at hockey worlds
- Former president of Austrian soccer team arrested, to be held in detention
- Paris Hilton rehires publicist she dumped after being sentenced to 45 days in jail
- Paris Hilton rehires publicist she dumped after being sentenced to 45 days in jail
- Ukrainian president accuses lawmakers of trying to delay new parliamentary elections
- Euro drops back after German industrial production figures disappoint
- Clinton Foundation deal to lower cost of AIDS drugs, offer pill for less than $1 a day
- French Airbus factory directors urge end to strike
- Tyco International 2Q profit drops 7 percent on higher costs
- Grateful Dead Items to Be Auctioned
- New York Gov. Spitzer to endorse Sen. Clinton in White House race
- Brit Fashion Stylist Isabella Blow Dies
- Former premier calls for elections if Olmert does not resign
- Official: Russia and Turkmenistan ready to discuss new gas pipeline skirting Caspian
- Italy to build up water reserves ahead of expected summer drought
- Queen Elizabeth to pay tribute Tuesday to American soldiers at WWII memorial
- Malaysia beats South Korea to qualify for semifinals in Sultan Azlan Shah hockey cup
- Malaysia beats South Korea to qualify for semifinals in Sultan Azlan Shah hockey cup
- Federer advances comfortably in Rome
- GM is first U.S. automaker to join business coalition to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
- Big bidders expected to boost prices of Grateful Dead memorabilia at San Francisco auction
- AK shares surge on report of possible takeover by ArcelorMittal
- Former president of Austrian soccer team arrested, to be held in detention
- Kyrgyzstan wins 2 golds at Asian Wrestling Championships
- Officials test poultry for bird flu after thousands of chickens die in eastern India
- Officials test poultry for bird flu after thousands of chickens die in eastern India
- 6 men charged with plotting to attack soldiers at Fort Dix in New Jersey
- McDonald's same-store sales rise 4.8 percent worldwide in April
- Former premier calls for elections if Olmert does not resign
- Collection of anti-war posters on shortlist for Britain's Turner Prize
- Michael Ball charged with violent conduct
- Telecom Italia reports first quarter earnings up 4.2 percent
- SEC files suit against Hong Kong couple, claiming insider trading of Dow Jones stock
- Latvian voters approve unprecedented referendum on changes to national security laws
- Boxer dies in motorcycle accident in Las Vegas
- Oil slips ahead of U.S. inventory report
- Michael Ball charged with violent conduct
- White House, Kansas governor, arguing over response to tornado
- Adrian Boothroyd signs new three-year contract
- Malaysia stops Utd Asia tour
- IRB confident new regulations will lessen injuries in front row
- Red Wings finish off disintegrating Sharks
- No excuses from boss as Charlton plummets
- Rookie Williams helps Jazz edge upstart Warriors in series opener
- Chicago rolls over, gets buried by Pistons 2-0
- Sidelines
- Higgins fends off Selby attack to end top of the World
- Diamondbacks rock Philly bullpen for a close victory
- Yelin Spa launches new promotion
- Landis features Mom's Day specials
- Hotel ONE marks Mother's Day
- Mountain Star spa offers specials
- Mother's Day Specials at Hyatt Taipei
- Mother's Day at Far Eastern Plaza
- In Brief
- Instant noodles, McDonald's on UK's 'most-hated' list, poll says
- Experts working to genetically modify silkworms
- Most parents found being convinced that TV is good for tots
- Local stocks fall to break four-day winning streak
- Yuan closes above 7.70; foreign reserve requirements raised to 5%
- Dow sets new high after passing 13,300 barrier
- Reuters, Thomson outlining merger
- In Brief
- Icahn may leave lasting influence at Motorola regardless of place on board
- Asia, at crossroads of poverty and prosperity, spurs development debate
- New Thai law reins in foreign retail companies
- NBC, Viacom join in copyright battle with YouTube
- Bidders concede US$9b pitch for Qantas is over
- Electronic data capture seen disrupting life sciences industry
- Chi Mei sues LG.Philips LCD over flat-panel display patents
- Virtualization seen as key IT infrastructure technology
- Human resources seen driving outsourcing
- Nokia to release all-in-one handheld multimedia device
- In Brief
- NATO chief, Pakistan discuss Afghanistan and regional security
- Former Australian prime minister claims he was ignorant of East Timor attack
- Beijing official criticizes U.S. report on abuses against religious freedom
- War on Iraq a likely topic at Toyko, Seoul meeting
- Abe's war shrine offering stirs tension
- U.S. to tell Sri Lanka to rein in paramilitaries
- In Brief
- Engine failure focus of probe into jet crash of Kenyan Airline
- Sixty-eight dead in Iraq as bombers continue attacks
- Serbia's parliament elects Nikolic as new speaker
- American Marine charged over poor investigation
- U.S. orders evacuations as wildfires intensify
- Sarkozy's big ideas may not be welcomed
- Asia's decoupling from U.S. economy is a myth
- Frank Hsieh's 'renovation'
- In Brief
- MOJ busts islandwide sports betting operation
- CPC cuts gas, diesel prices
- Taiwan inks FTA with El Salvador, Honduras
- Poll finds majority support Taiwan in torch relay stand
- Death rates from traffic accidents found dropping
- Wu says battling 'China factor' will be his key mission in U.S.
- Internal clashes must end, says Hsiao
- Su pushes for passage of 2007 budget
- MND to step up training in bid to protect secrets
- MOJ opinion on special funds ruled admissible as evidence
- East Timor casts votes in presidential polls
- Leaders sworn in to rule new Belfast government
- Prosecutors charge BenQ executives with insider trading
- SET TV criticized for attributing incorrect footage to 228 Incident
- Lawmakers brawl over election committee
- UN clean energy project to widen, aiding Africa
- Study ties coral disease to warmer oceans
- Ex-president to comment on budgetary holdup Thursday
- Beijing's 'frame of mind' hinders cross-strait tourism
- Politics, corporate scandals take toll on Taiwan competitiveness ranking
- SET TV apologizes for wrong footage on masscre
- Aviva promoting child seatbelt safety in Taiwan
- American Express optimistic about growth prospects in Taiwan
- Region attracting strong capital inflows, says investment bank
- Pardoned Filipina maid in Saudi Arabia goes home
- DOLE forms task forces to assist batch 2007 graduates
- DOH confirms first enterovirus fatality this year
- Ma affirms he is running for ROC president, not Taiwan leader
- Wang declines running mate invitation
- Prince announces 21 London shows this summer
- Former president of Austrian soccer team arrested, to be held in detention
- London's FTSE-100 index ends down 53.3 points at 6,550.4
- Lawsuit: Chow Insulted His Waiters
- Ford family members met with outside advisers, newspaper says
- Britain's Mecom Group will bid euro800 million for Dutch newspaper company Wegener
- Swiss Re reports 54 percent rise in first-quarter net profit
- Staffing giant Adecco posts 32 percent increase in first-quarter net profit
- Maradona says he's off alcohol and plans to play exhibition matches
- Profit at Italy's largest private broadcaster Mediaset down 14 percent
- Dementieva survives scare at German Open as several seeds advance
- Paris Hilton Has Rehired Her Publicist
- 6 men charged with plotting to attack soldiers at Fort Dix in New Jersey
- Police assault attorneys after violently breaking up lawyers' demonstration in Zimbabwe
- Maradona says he's off alcohol, plans to play exhibition matches
- Giro d'Italia champion Ivan Basso denies doping
- Casino operator Harrah's first-quarter profit rises 2 percent
- Brewer Molson Coors swings to 1Q profit on volume, sales gains
- National Association of Realtors lowers housing forecast for this year and next
- Wal-Mart pulls trans fat oils from fryers in its U.S. delis
- Euro-zone economy humming, in contrast to U.S.
- GM Europe says agreement reached with union on Opel plant in Antwerp
- MCC rules Gilchrist's use of squash ball legal
- Leader of Quebec separatist party resigns
- Pietersen sustains calf strain a week ahead of England test
- Serbia future lies with Russia, not with West, hardline parliament speaker says
- Desafio Espanol clinches final place in semifinals of Louis Vuitton Cup
- Swiss Re reports 54 percent rise in first-quarter net profit
- Telecom Italia reports first quarter earnings up 4.2 percent
- University of Pennsylvania archive offers poetry for download
- Prince Will Play 21 Concerts in London
- Federer shows his clay-court form in win over Almagro
- U.S. candidate Edwards says he worked for hedge fund to learn more about financial markets
- EU promises seeks to design bilateral trade deals that support future WTO-type pact
- Paris Hilton rehires publicist, files notice to appeal sentence
- Dementieva survives scare at German Open
- U.S. gambling revenues up 6.8 percent to $32.4 billion
- Afghan lawmakers call for talks with Taliban, halt to NATO military operations
- Iran seeks to prevent rise of moderate Tehran mayor, potential Ahmadinejad rival
- Gov. Hasn't Reviewed Hilton Fan Petition
- Former NYSE chief Grasso wins a round in his compensation quest
- Serbia's future lies with Russia, not with West, hardline parliament speaker says
- Arque
- Russia's Putin congratulates French president-elect Sarkozy
- A Peek Into TV's Frenzied Pilot Season
- EU charges unnamed companies with running rubber cartel
- Edgar Bronfman resigning as president of World Jewish Congress
- Federer shows his clay-court form in win over Almagro
- Brazil's Cruzeiro signs coach Junior
- `Spring Awakening' takes Drama Critics' Circle and Lortel prizes
- Musical `Spring Awakening' Wins 2 Awards
- Review: `Georgia' a Melodramatic Mess
- Bills to spend $400 million on German steel mill moving in Louisiana legislature
- Staunton names seven rookies in squad to play in United States
- Ultranationalist who gained key Serbian post is staunchly anti-Western
- Clinton Foundation deal to lower cost of AIDS drugs, offer pill for less than $1 a day
- Paris Hilton rehires publicist, files notice to appeal sentence
- Mets minor leaguer suspended for 100 games
- Kathy Hilton Stands Behind Her Daughter
- New York to shift state primary from Sept. 11
- New start for Northern Ireland as Protestant firebrand joins forces with IRA chieftain
- Retired U.S. Army generals to make TV commercials criticizing Bush's handling of Iraq war
- Appellate court hands Grasso partial victory in suit over multimillion dollar NYSE pay package
- Bartoli, Poutchkova advance to second round at Prague Open
- Warner Music Group 2nd-quarter loss widens
- AK Steel shares surge on report of possible takeover by ArcelorMittal
- Country singer Tanya Tucker sued over dog bite
- Chefs Bayless, Richard Win Beard Awards
- Chefs Rick Bayless, Michel Richard receive major awards from The James Beard Foundation
- Profiteers snap up domain names related to Virginia Tech shooting
- Amazon settles patent-infringement suits with IBM
- Mexican construction mogul linked to bribery scandal freed, detained, freed again
- White House, Kansas' Democratic governor argue over tornado response, then back down
- Massachusetts governor to push $1 billion investment on stem-cell, other research
- Cheney follows Rice to Middle East on Tuesday, but with different agenda
- Bills to spend $400 million on German steel mill moving in Louisiana legislature
- Giro d'Italia champion Ivan Basso denies doping
- Gov. Hasn't Reviewed Hilton Fan Petition
- Bills to spend $400 million on German steel mill moving in Louisiana legislature
- Dementieva survives scare at German Open
- Swedish retailer breaks ground for first Ohio store
- Actor Tom Sizemore arrested in drug case
- Conrad Black ordered funds transferred, former partner says
- Kathy Hilton Stands Behind Her Daughter
- Appellate court hands Grasso partial victory in suit over multimillion dollar NYSE pay package
- Oil prices rise on tight supplies in the United States and Nigeria
- Paris' problems put outspoken mom Kathy Hilton back in the spotlight
- U.S. gambling revenues up 6.8 percent to $32.4 billion
- Dollar rises against euro after German industrial production figures disappoint
- Close finish brings Michael Andretti back for 1 more try
- Democrats consider tying citizenship for illegal immigrants to long waits, border security
- Giraffe Teaches Students a Lesson at Zoo
- Colombia's vice president casts doubt on close ties to United States
- Gas Station Owner Told to Raise Prices
- Massachusetts governor to push $1 billion investment on stem-cell, other research
- Delegates meet with U.S. officials to discuss climate change, other issues
- Met Switch: From `Hoffmann' to `Carmen'
- US lawmakers debate need of lending reforms as they wade into housing market's complexity
- Metropolitan Opera making late switch for next season from `Hoffmann' to `Carmen'
- Clubs agree to resolve European rugby boycott
- Kathy Hilton Stands Behind Her Daughter
- Maradona says he's off alcohol and plans to play exhibition matches
- Texas governor will not veto bill blocking his anti-cancer vaccine order
- Tom Sizemore Arrested in Drug Case
- U.S. PGA Tour deliberating about changing cuts
- Maradona says he's off alcohol, plans to play exhibition matches
- Met Switch: From `Hoffmann' to `Carmen'
- Where Have the TV Viewers Gone?
- U.S. stocks end flat ahead of Fed meeting on interest rates
- Gold, silver weighed down by stronger U.S. dollar
- Virginia horse country celebrates Jamestown with polo match
- Bail set for Pakistani Credit Suisse banker in NY trading case
- Corsi, Parker injury replacements for Wales
- Industry struggles to keep advertisers as figures show less people are watching TV
- U.N. estimates Colombian coca plantations shrink 10 percent
- Tom Sizemore Arrested in Drug Case
- Hilton Shifts Moods, Rehires Publicist
- Nielsens: Real Bad Week for Katie Couric
- Chefs Bayless, Richard Win Beard Awards
- Cisco 3Q profit surges 34 percent, beats Wall Street expectations
- Chefs Bayless, Richard Win Beard Awards
- Target of terror plot, Fort Dix in New Jersey. has trained military since World War I
- Gateway's 1Q loss narrows as costs drop, but misses Wall Street's outlook for small profit
- Chefs Rick Bayless, Michel Richard receive major awards from The James Beard Foundation
- U.S. House Democratic leaders reveal new plan to allocate money for Iraq war
- Republican presidential candidate McCain says opposes Iraqi leaders' 2-month vacation
- Bail set for Pakistani Credit Suisse banker in NY insider trading case
- Lawsuits filed by both sides in Dow Chemical firing dispute
- Pumas second-string squad for first Ireland test
- US doctor accused in child porn case promises 'fight of my life'
- Grammy Awards celebrate 50 years with museum, special events
- Anti-Sarkozy sentiment, scattered violence, linger after French election
- German business software maker SAP to buy OutlookSoft in latest shot at Oracle
- U.N. estimates Colombian coca plantations shrink 10 percent
- Texas governor will not veto bill blocking his anti-cancer vaccine order
- Vienna Library Launches Erotica Hotline
- Motorola focuses on rebound
- Gateway's 1st-quarter loss narrows as costs drop
- Dog Helps Rescuers Find Elderly Owner
- Video game publisher Electronic Arts 4Q losses broaden 56 percent on industry disruptions
- Wayward Airport Wallaby Returns Home
- Popular Web Sites Breed Political Copies
- Wayward Airport Wallaby Returns Home
- Comcast CEO shows off 150 megabits per second download on next-gen modem
- News Corp. president Chernin: Big to get bigger in media world
- Data Says 2.5 Million Less Watching TV
- Wilson's Cycle of Plays Comes to an End
- Judge hearing lawsuit to allow religious texts besides Bible for oath-taking in court
- HBO Head Takes Leave After Arrest
- Troubled East Timor goes to the polls to elect president
- Study links lung disease to World Trade Center clean-up after Sept. 11 attacks
- HBO head Albrecht cites alcoholism, takes work leave after assault arrest in Las Vegas
- Leader of Quebec separatist party resigns
- Study links lung disease to World Trade Center clean-up after Sept. 11 attacks
- Troubled East Timor goes to the polls to elect president
- HBO Head Takes Leave After Arrest
- Tom Sizemore Arrested in Drug Case
- Study: White males still dominate ranks of film, TV writers in U.S.
- U.S. consulting company says Iraqi oil production could be doubled
- Warner Bros. cancels advance screenings in Canada in push for anti-piracy laws
- Hedge fund calls on Alcoa to drop takeover bid
- Boston Scientific considering selling off parts to pay debt
- Comcast CEO shows off 150 megabits per second download on next-gen modem
- Microsoft signs Web video deals with Volvo, Chivas Brothers
- Grammy Celebrates 50 Years With Museum
- Study links lung scarring disease to post-Sept. 11 work at World Trade Center site
- U.S. consulting company says Iraqi oil production could be doubled
- Senate committee approves fuel economy increase to 35 mpg
- Cisco 3Q profit surges 34 percent, beating views, but shares fall
- Massachusetts governor to push $1 billion investment on stem-cell, other research
- Close finish brings Michael Andretti back for 1 more try
- Vancouver 2010 Olympic organizers say they'll meet their budget
- Amnesty International says China, Russia supplying arms used in Darfur
- Brazilians rally against abortion ahead of pope's visit
- GM is first automaker to join environmental partnership
- Tom Sizemore Arrested in Drug Case
- Sea border issues slow progress at Korean military talks on cross-border rail test
- Five years later, Perks a long way from the top
- Police assault attorneys after violently breaking up lawyers' demonstration in Zimbabwe
- Indian lawmaker sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping political rival
- Hurdle wants instant replay after losing home runs
- Tanya Tucker Sued Over Dog Bite
- Fiji to spend 2 million dollars on World Cup bid
- U.S. State Department says chances bleak for return of spy ship captured by North Korea
- Fiji to spend 2 million dollars on World Cup bid
- Samsung files patent lawsuit against Renesas Technology in US court
- ONU faz advert
- Cable executives at Vegas meeting attack government regulation
- Changes all around at TPC, except on the island
- Warner Bros. Hits Canada Over Pirating
- New start for Northern Ireland as Protestant firebrand joins forces with IRA chieftain
- Serbia's future lies with Russia, not with West, hardline parliament speaker says
- Vienna Library Starts Erotica Hotline
- No social golf for Montoya
- Auction of Grateful Dead memorabilia brings in $1.1 million
- Most teams want COT in 2008
- U.S. to Ecuador: military exercises moved because of boundary dispute
- Australian PM says he faces tough election despite big-spending budget
- For the man who has everything, a place to store it
- Israel planeja criar zona militarizada dentro da Faixa de GazaJerusal
- No social golf for Montoya
- Sharpton denies questioning Romney's belief in God during religious debate
- Queen Elizabeth II thanks Americans for help in bringing peace to Northern Ireland
- O.J. Tossed From Steakhouse on Derby Eve
- O.J. Simpson thrown out of steakhouse on eve of Kentucky Derby
- O.J. Tossed From Steakhouse on Derby Eve
- Grateful Dead Auction Brings in $1.1M
- Grateful Dead Auction Brings in $1.1M
- Tom Sizemore Arrested in Drug Case
- O.J. Tossed From Steakhouse on Derby Eve
- Tanya Tucker Sued Over Dog Bite
- Hilton Shifts Moods, Rehires Publicist
- Queen Elizabeth II thanks Americans for help in bringing peace to Northern Ireland
- O.J. Tossed From Steakhouse on Derby Eve
- Pressure mounts for Wolfowitz to resign as Europeans voice fresh concerns
- Gas Station Owner Told to Raise Prices
- A look at the East Timor presidential election candidates
- A look at the East Timor presidential election candidates
- Malaysia issues guidelines on integrity for public, private sectors
- U.S. official faces friction in Colombia, Ecuador
- Teen Faces 25 Years in Firecracker Case
- Cabrera hits Marlins over Dodgers
- Clipper Time and Team Bonding for Mets
- Another celebrity booted from `Dancing With the Stars'
- Australia's Zinifex wins takeover of Canada's Wolfden Resources
- Australia's Zinifex wins takeover of Canada's Wolfden Resources
- Boston pitcher Beckett first to 7 wins
- Clipper Time and Team Bonding for Mets
- Pentagon tells 35,000 troops to prepare for Iraq duty as Democrats push war-funding bill
- Pope Benedict XVI to canonize Brazil's first native-born saint
- US state Kansas repeals sex education policies enacted by conservatives
- Cleveland beat Nets, lead series 2-0
- O.J. Tossed From Steakhouse on Derby Eve
- A look at East Timor, where presidential elections took place on Wednesday
- Cabrera hits Marlins over Dodgers
- Congresso estipula setembro como m
- Ang Lee's new spy thriller not ready for film festivals yet, assistant says
- Ang Lee's new spy thriller not ready for film festivals yet, assistant says
- Gas Station Owner Told to Raise Prices
- Ang Lee's new spy thriller not ready for film festivals yet, assistant says
- Wallaby that wandered Salt Lake airport at new home in Black Hills
- Gonzales challenges House panel to move past firings; focus on fighting crime
- Copa Libertadores: America reaches quarterfinals despite loss
- Oil prices flat amid expectations that U.S. report will show higher gasoline stocks
- Oil prices flat amid expectations that U.S. report will show higher gasoline stocks
- China detains managers from firms that exported tainted products linked to U.S. pet deaths
- 2 Vietnamese officials given suspended sentences for embezzling bird flu funds
- O.J. Tossed From Steakhouse on Derby Eve
- O.J. Simpson thrown out of local steakhouse on eve of Kentucky Derby
- Obama drastically overstates Kansas tornado deaths during campaign appearance
- SEC says Hong Kong couple had insider information before buying Dow Jones stock
- Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani's pro-choice Republican stance complicates his campaign
- Fed expected to keep rates steady at Wednesday's meeting, continuing stay-the-course policy
- NKorea in bitter mood at military talks with SKorea on rail test
- US travel warning says violence continues in Nepal despite peace process
- `Dancing With the Stars' Loses One More
- Boston pitcher Beckett first to 7 wins
- O.J. Tossed From Steakhouse on Derby Eve
- Disgraced Chinese former drug regulator to go on trial this month
- Disgraced Chinese former drug regulator to go on trial this month
- Week after violent clash, LA immigrants announce June rally
- SingTel's quarterly net profit falls 41 percent on year due to weak home market
- SingTel's quarterly net profit falls 41 percent on year due to weak home market
- Cabrera hits Marlins over Dodgers
- Superstitious man kills mother in India
- Gas Station Owner Told to Raise Prices
- Gunmen kill two backers of candidates in latest Philippine campaign violence
- Gunmen kill two backers of candidates in latest Philippine campaign violence
- Cabrera hits Marlins over Dodgers
- Shanghai stock index breaks above 4,000 mark as investors shrug off bubble warnings
- Shanghai stock index breaks above 4,000 mark as investors shrug off bubble warnings
- Dalai Lama scrubs Belgium trip after Chinese pressure, Tibet activists say
- Mundine to defend WBA title against Argentinian
- Mundine to defend WBA title against Argentinian
- Philippine military to pull out troops from Manila slums
- Suns scorch Spurs 101-81 to even series
- New Zealand stocks edge up in directionless market
- Taiwan prosecutors indict BenQ officials on insider trading, money laundering charges
- Taiwan prosecutors indict BenQ officials on insider trading, money laundering charges
- Copa Libertadores: Cucuta eliminates Toluca, advances to quarter finals
- Toyota reports profits rose 9 percent in latest quarter
- Toyota reports profits rose 9 percent in latest quarter
- Australian leader says tax cuts won't lead to higher inflation, interest rates
- Broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 says 1Q profit 32 percent on growing advertising, Web operations
- America, Cucuta advance to Copa Libertadores quarters despite losses
- Dollar lower against yen in Asian trading ahead of Fed's meeting
- Dollar lower against yen in Asian trading ahead of Fed's meeting
- Air Liquide plans to up China investment
- Official: Fiji may lose EU funding if it stalls return to democracy
- Dutch publisher Wolters Kluwer says first-quarter profit rose 33 percent
- SKorea says North chastised negotiator for tardiness at military talks over rail test
- SKorean singer Jang Nara to stage concerts in China next month: report
- Taiwan shares fall on drop in High Tech Computer
- Airport operator Fraport says first-quarter profit rose 32 percent
- Gas Station Owner Told to Raise Prices
- New religious dispute sparks fears of rising Islamization in Malaysia
- Malaysia's Mahathir says successor doesn't deserve to lead based on qualifications
- Malaysia's Mahathir says successor doesn't deserve to lead based on qualifications
- German retailer KarstadtQuelle to acquire Home Shopping Europe GmbH
- Dangerous wildfire forces evacuations in L.A.'s Griffith Park, close to homes and landmarks
- easyJet says first-half loss narrowed
- Swedish telecom operator Tele2 sells Danish operations to Telenor
- Dangerous wildfire forces evacuations in L.A.'s Griffith Park, close to homes and landmarks
- Munich Re to buy insurance underwriter Bell & Clements Group for undisclosed sum
- Gas Station Owner Told to Raise Prices
- Japan Airlines cuts loss for latest quarter by 72 percent
- Mortaza in doubt for first one-dayer against India
- Mortaza in doubt for first one-dayer against India
- China mine blast that killed 30 blamed on drive to boost output
- Mortaza in doubt for first one-dayer against India
- Oil prices flat amid expectations that U.S. report will show higher gasoline stocks
- Oil prices flat amid expectations that U.S. report will show higher gasoline stocks
- U.S. abortion debate shifting to pregnancy counseling centers; states' reactions mixed
- Insurer Aegon says first-quarter profit fell 23 percent
- Malaysia's Mahathir: Successor doesn't deserve to lead based on qualifications
- Malaysia's Mahathir: Successor doesn't deserve to lead based on qualifications
- Airbus wins firm order for six A330-200F aircraft from Indian cargo company
- Airbus wins firm order for six A330-200F aircraft from Indian cargo company
- Miner merger talks boost Australian stocks to record highs
- Euro barely changed against dollar ahead of interest rate decisions
- Japanese stocks rise in quiet trade ahead of Toyota Motor earnings report
- Japanese stocks rise in quiet trade ahead of Toyota Motor earnings report
- Indian tour of Bangladesh available online
- Ang Lee's new spy thriller not ready for film festivals yet, assistant says
- Ang Lee's new spy thriller not ready for film festivals yet, assistant says
- Thai police to increase security during 'lights off' campaign
- South Korea sees quick end to bank row stalling North Korean reactor shutdown
- 'Ming Ming' flamboyant directorial debut with ambiance, dazzling visuals
- Swisscom first-quarter net profit flat on increased costs, investments
- Carlsberg swings to a profit in first quarter, upgrades outlook
- French bank BNP Paribas reports 25 percent rise in 1st-quarter profit
- Cyprus' Marfin Popular Bank 1Q profit up 147 percent
- Singapore lender OCBC's Q1 net profit doubles on year
- Mundine to defend WBA title against Argentinian
- Main SKorea stock index rises to new record high
- Hong Kong family's ties may raise questions in U.S. insider trading case
- Hong Kong family's ties may raise questions in U.S. insider trading case
- Wedding party flees Austrian restaurant to avoid paying bill
- Attack on India newspaper office leaves 2 dead
- Leader of splinter group vows break with teachings of Japanese doomsday cult
- Workers at GM's Antwerp plant to vote on ending strike
- Shanghai stock index smashes 4,000 mark as investors shrug off bubble warnings
- Shanghai stock index smashes 4,000 mark as investors shrug off bubble warnings
- Philippine shares end higher on blue chip gains
- Gunmen kill two backers of candidates in latest Philippine campaign violence
- Gas Station Owner Told to Raise Prices
- As Yukos is whittled to nothing, a state giant emerges from remains
- Official: U.S. ex-President Clinton backs Thai move to break patents on AIDS drugs
- Malaysian shares fall on profit-taking
- Nigerian president-elect confident of opponents' support for his government
- Heidelberger Druckmaschinen says full-year profit almost doubled on tax credits
- Communist guerrillas free soldier detained for nearly a month in Philippines, rebels say
- Commerzbank earnings drop after year-earlier asset sale
- EU president Germany voices concern over election of new Serbian parliament speaker
- Malaysia government tells top bank not to be unfair to ethnic minorities
- Malaysia government tells top bank not to be unfair to ethnic minorities
- German police search leftist apartments, offices on suspicion of plotting to attack G-8 summit
- Troubled East Timor goes to the polls to elect president
- Hong Kong shares rise, tracking regional gains
- German police search apartments, offices over suspected plans against G-8 summit
- Pope says he supports excommunication for politicians who backed abortion in Mexico City
- Germany utility E.On says 1st-quarter profit jumps 50 percent to euro3.07B
- Spain expecting visit by U.S. Secretary of State in June
- South Korea beat Pakistan to book semifinal slot in Sultan Azlan Shah hockey cup
- South Korea beat Pakistan to book semifinal slot in Sultan Azlan Shah hockey cup
- Ireland judge to decide if Dublin teenager can get abortion in England
- Most Asian markets advance; China, SKorea, Australia, Indonesia set new records
- Poland's highest court to examine law meant to purge communist-era collaborators
- easyJet says 1st-half loss narrowed
- Post-election violence continues for third night in France, with 200 cars burned
- Asian Champions League: Persik Kediri ties Urawa Reds 3-3
- Asian Champions League: Persik Kediri ties Urawa Reds 3-3
- SKorean police seek arrest warrant for business tycoon over revenge attack
- HeidelbergCement says 1st-quarter profit surged as economies expand
- China detains managers from firms that exported tainted products tied to US pet deaths
- Asian Champions League: Sydney FC draws Shanghai Shenhua 0-0
- Asian Champions League: Sydney FC draws Shanghai Shenhua 0-0
- Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani's pro-choice Republican stance complicates his campaign
- Cyrus Is Voted Off 'Dancing With Stars'
- Police arrest 2 Christian missionaries, 11 Hindus in dispute over conversions in India
- Political squabble steers Serbia to new elections
- Sharapova withdraws from Italian Open
- Thai shares slip 0.5 percent on profit-taking
- Thai shares slip 0.5 percent on profit-taking
- Triple Stanley Cup champion Brylin joins Russia for quarterfinals
- Asian Champions League: Sydney FC draws Shanghai Shenhua 0-0
- Asian Champions League: Sydney FC draws Shanghai Shenhua 0-0
- Swedish girls more likely fat than boys, and researchers puzzled
- Japanese toilet makers issue warning over flaming bidets
- Japanese toilet makers issue warning over flaming bidets
- Audi CEO: Global sales rise 9.4 in first quarter; 2007 set to be record year
- German police search apartments, offices over suspected plans against G-8 summit
- Hong Kong family's ties may raise questions in U.S. insider trading case
- American who died in Cameroon plane crash led AIDS work in Africa
- BHP, Rio Tinto shares rise on takeover speculation
- Blair says Northern Ireland government enjoys `remarkable' Catholic-Protestant relations
- Asian Champions League: Chunnam rallies past Bangkok 3-2
- Asian Champions League: Chunnam rallies past Bangkok 3-2
- Where Have the TV Viewers Gone?
- Turkish parliament formally ends presidential voting process
- U.S. envoy visits heartland of Sri Lankan separatist war to discuss spurned peace process
- InterContinental says 1st-quarter profit fell 11 percent
- Don't drink the tap water _ unless you're living in the Olympic Village
- Most Asian markets advance; China, SKorea, Australia, Indonesia set new records
- Dalai Lama scrubs Belgium trip after Chinese pressure, Tibet activists say
- Dynasties, celebrities and violence dominate political scene for Philippine elections
- Henin beats teenage wild card at German Open
- Potential Ahmadinejad rival chosen to be Tehran mayor
- Warner Bros. Cancels Canada Previews
- Japanese toilet makers issue warning over flaming bidets
- Japanese toilet makers issue warning over flaming bidets
- International law group slams Musharraf's treatment of Pakistan's top judge
- Strong box office drives 6 percent 3Q profit growth at Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.
- EU president Germany voices concern over new Serbian parliament speaker
- Joss Stone Gets Grammy She Won This Year
- Indian shares end flat; State Bank gains, technology stocks fall
- Indian shares end flat; State Bank gains, technology stocks fall
- Oil prices rise after violence in Nigeria
- Pope says beatification of slain El Salvador archbishop is moving forward
- Roddick beats former French Open winner
- Thailand's capital goes dark for 15 minutes to save energy
- Asian Champions League: Kawasaki downs Arema Malang to reach quarterfinals
- Asian Champions League: Kawasaki downs Arema Malang to reach quarterfinals
- Rolling Stones concert relocates after protests over horses
- Japan's defense minister receives mailed razor blade, letter critical of US policy
- Asian Champions League: Seongnam Ilhwa defeats Dong Tam Long An 2-1
- Asian Champions League: Seongnam Ilhwa defeats Dong Tam Long An 2-1
- Police arrest 2 Christian missionaries, 11 Hindus in dispute over conversions in India
- French president-elect Sarkozy to receive Blair in Paris this week
- Veolia says 1st-quarter sales rose 8.8 percent on new contracts
- Satellite TV operator DirecTV posts increased 1Q profit, revenue on higher HD, DVR sales
- British civil servant convicted of crime in leaking Blair-Bush memo
- Iraqi parliament speaker slams U.S. officials over criticism of its summer break plans
- Cheney and Iraq's prime minister concede problems in stemming violence
- India, Bangladesh motivated ahead of first one-dayer
- India, Bangladesh motivated ahead of first one-dayer
- Budget airline Ryanair ends policy of quoting prices without tax, fees
- Germany utility E.On says 1st-quarter profit jumps 50 percent to euro3.07B
- Disney earnings grow 27 percent on strong film, TV network performance
- Germany's Frings decides to stay with Bremen
- White House says Bush would veto Democrats' new Iraq bill
- White House renews support for Wolfowitz to remain at World Bank
- Irish judge rules Dublin teenager can get abortion in England
- Kawasaki downs Arema Malang to reach Asian Champions League quarterfinals
- Kawasaki downs Arema Malang to reach Asian Champions League quarterfinals
- U.S. stocks slip before Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates
- Cheney and Iraq's prime minister concede problems in stemming violence
- Delta Air Lines chief financial officer talks up international expansion
- Manaudou quits France and coach Lucas to move to Italy
- Britain's Boultbee in billion-dollar deal to buy 10 shopping malls in Stockholm
- Irish judge rules Dublin teenager can get abortion in England
- 'Extreme Makeover' star Ty Pennington charged with DUI
- `Idol' Contestants Sing Bee Gees Songs
- Roddick beats former French Open winner
- North Korea offers to provide security arrangements for cross-border rail test
- U.S. envoy mulls problems of civilians, spurned peace process in northern Sri Lanka
- U.S. dollar steady against euro, down against pound before rate decisions
- Political disputes steer Serbia to new elections
- `Extreme Makeover' Star Charged With DUI
- `Extreme Makeover' Star Charged With DUI
- Bulgaria cancels power plant sale to Greek company
- Roadside bomb kills 8 police in central Colombia
- South Korean police seek arrest warrant for business tycoon over revenge attack
- Pope supports excommunication for lawmakers who voted for Mexico City abortion law
- Stones Concert in Belgrade Relocated
- Atticus Capital, key Deutsche Boerse shareholder, angry over ISE deal
- Sweden tops Europe fair play rankings, gets extra UEFA Cup spot
- Egyptian parliament strips 2 lawmakers from opposition Muslim Brotherhood of immunity
- Turkish parliament formally ends presidential voting process
- Asian Champions League: Neftchi draws Al Najaf 1-1
- Australia, India, South Korea qualify for semifinals in Sultan Azlan Shah hockey cup
- Australia, India, South Korea qualify for semifinals in Sultan Azlan Shah hockey cup
- French president-elect's 3 days on yacht galls opposition
- Henin overwhelms teenager at German Open as top players advance
- Virgin Media reveals cost of BSkyB spat with wider 1st-quarter loss and subscribers down
- Roddick beats former French Open winner
- U.S. dollar mixed, gold eases in London
- India, Brazil reject manufacturing concessions, but U.S. Congress can kill WTO deal
- Sidelines
- India cricket in disarray following TV sting
- Yost plan has Brewers in contention for long haul
- Chaumet introduces new rings here
- Forte launches 'I love mammy' activity
- Regent introduces tuna promotion
- Hotel Royal Taipei offers dining specials
- Spring delights at Hyatt's Irodori
- Chunghwa holds party for mothers
- Easy Shop celebrates Mother's Day
- Gi-On offers live snapper sashimi
- Officials ask big clubs to give to Asia
- Roddick smashes former French Open winner
- Provisional deal may help avert European Cup boycott threat
- Hit by Nets' best punch, Cavaliers do not flinch
- Suns pack wallop in routing Spurs to even series
- Section of Great Wall discovered by Mongolian border
- In Brief
- Australian Aborigines came from Africa, research suggests
- Hilton draws petitions for, against her jail term
- Season of conception tied to performance in school
- Taiex declines,following losses in PRC A-shares
- Acer president optimistic about U.S. market
- Greenback drops against yen ahead of Fed meeting
- Dow ends little changed as investors take profits
- Citigroup aims to turn Overseas Chinese bank to profit in 2008
- Hotel Royal Taipei raises bar in local service industry
- In Brief
- Nigeria bombs take heavy toll on oil output
- As Yukos vanishes, a Russian giant emerges
- U.S. insider trading lawsuit may end in probe of Leung
- Oaktree to take over Fu Sheng in firm's first Taiwan buyout
- Region attracts strong inflow, says bank
- Amex lauds local big spenders
- Aviva insurance group promotes child seatbelts
- BenQ chairman resists investors' calls to resign
- In Brief
- China takes action after pet poisonings
- Philippine military leaves Manila slums to dispel left-wing critics' accusations
- Fighter jets to complete Okinawa mission, head to U.S.
- South Korea says North chastised negotiator for tardiness at talks over rail test
- Official says India tested nuclear-capable missile
- Afghan civilians killed in U.S. attack, officials say
- In Brief
- Delaying tactics endanger U.S. wildlife, report claims
- Pope launches first Latin America trip
- Serbia's future lies with Russia, not with the West, Nikolic says
- U.S. blames Venezuela for European coke supply
- Quebec leader quits after defeat
- Haitian migrants say boat rammed before sinking
- Tony Blair's decade - consensus and triumph came at the cost of ideology
- Blueprint for greenhouse gases
- Taiwan not absent from U.S.-Japan security dialogue
- U.S. schools see text messaging as possible danger alert system
- Tomb allegedly of King Herod the Great discovered
- China's graduate glut seen set to get worse
- Australian meteorologist tapping Aborigines' expertise
- In Brief
- Scandals found hurting Taiwan IMD ranking
- Coast guard unit stepping up measures to protect local reef
- Taiwanese journalists accuse U.N. of violating rights charter
- Special team to probe sale of KMT properties
- MOE rebuts report on allowing teens to take maternity leave
- Compassion International calls for donations to help build 100 kindergartens in rural Vietnam
- Legislators pass green revisions to energy law
- Cabinet approves package of labor insurance revisions
- Ma criticizes KMT legislator over 'inappropriate' remarks
- Hsieh officially declared DPP nominee
- World Bank slams Israel over Palestinian economy
- Vote count begins in East Timor with both candidates confident
- Army of Islam says it abducted BBC reporter
- PRC mentality seen hindering tourism efforts
- SET TV apologizes over blunder
- CKS memorial formally given new moniker
- Health minister requests WHO talks with China
- Warming in Asia, Africa threatens US: military brass
- US, Russian greenhouse gas emissions up, EU's dip
- President to hold satellite video news conference for WHO bid
- Ex-president appalled at budgetary holdup
- DPP to set up task force on normal statehood
- Economic slowdown in the U.S. has less impact on global economy, says report
- Wellcome marks 20th year in Taiwan
- British retailer Marks & Spencer to open first Taiwan store in Kaohsiung next week
- London is 'The World's Favorite City,' study shows
- DOLE reiterates pay rules for May 14 special non-working day
- Brion's statement on the release of 8 Filipino hostages in Nigeria
- Hsieh more flexible on cross-strait interplay: Chinese scholar
- Filipino groups organize various festivities in southern Taiwan
- Work also for something with eternal value
- Hope Workers' Center holds spring sports tournament
- Pinoy Text Club
- U.S. luxury home builder Toll Brothers warns it won't meet prior earnings projections
- Henin overwhelms teenager at German Open as top players advance
- Rice exhorts Congress to approve Latin America free trade pacts
- London's FTSE-100 index closes up 10.2 points at 6,560.6
- Russian marathoner Denisova tests positive
- Roadside bomb kills 8 police in central Colombia
- Kasey Keller to leave Moenchengladbach
- Burger King stops planned move to new headquarters in Miami area
- New site selected for NYC Arabic language school
- White House says bank president deserves "fair hearing of the facts"
- Arson attack forces U.N. pullback from Kashmir quake zone
- Stocks mostly flat before Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates
- Cheney says Iraq still dangerous, explosion rattles embassy during his visit
- Malkin leads Russia over Czechs 4-0 and into semifinals of hockey worlds
- Italian power company Enel SpA 1Q earns up 12 percent
- Russia refuses to sign IIHF's transfer agreement with NHL
- Texas Instruments chief gives rosy outlook, citing analog chip growth in coming years
- European shares close higher
- New site selected for NYC Arabic language school
- West Ham won't appeal fine over Argentine transfers
- A Chinese Look at an American Revue
- Media mogul Conrad Black's lawyer protests 'class bias'
- Malkin leads Russia over Czechs 4-0 and into semifinals of hockey worlds
- Rival of Iran's hard-line president chosen as Tehran mayor
- Cheney faz visita-surpresa ao IraqueBagd
- Texas Instruments chief gives rosy outlook for analysts
- Venezuelan buys controlling stake of telecommunications company CANTV
- Police say rebel bomb in central Colombia kills 8 police on drug operation
- Ericsson expects fixed and mobile network traffic to increase tenfold by 2012
- British civil servant convicted of crime in leaking Blair-Bush memo
- Serbian police detain 8 ex-paramilitaries in bomb attack on independent journalist
- Funky Winkerbean Deals With Cancer
- Nancy Grace to End Show on Court TV
- Nancy Grace to leave `Closing Arguments' show on Court TV, stay on CNN Headline News
- Tinkoff suspends Hamilton and Jaksche
- Serbian police detain 8 ex-paramilitaries in bomb attack on independent journalist
- Nancy Grace to leave `Closing Arguments' show on Court TV, stay on CNN Headline News
- Missing Vulture Is Found in Netherlands
- Russia refuses to sign IIHF's transfer agreement with NHL
- Pope denounces Mexico City lawmakers who voted for abortion
- EU urges Russia to lift Polish meat ban amid calls for postponement of EU-Russia summit
- Mystery Serials Faced Serial Deaths
- Venezuelan buys controlling stake of telecommunications company CANTV
- ABN Amro says it will appeal Dutch ruling freezing sale of U.S. arm to Bank of America
- Republican presidential hopeful McCain says U.S. must change domestic energy policy
- Nadal, Roddick advance at Rome Masters
- Northwest Airlines says creditors approve its reorganization plan
- Morgan Stanley settles fraud charges with SEC for nearly $8 million
- Serial Drama Duds Make Fall-Season Waves
- Iran releases former nuclear negotiator on bail
- U.N. weather agency chief to cooperate with Swiss magistrate probing corruption case
- Auto parts supplier Magna shareholders likely to question possible Chrysler deal
- Budget airline Ryanair ends policy of quoting prices without tax, fees
- U.S. envoy mulls problems of civilians, spurned peace process in northern Sri Lanka
- Police say rebel bomb in central Colombia kills 8 police on drug operation
- Paris Hilton "dead" _ but only as provocative NYC sculpture
- Italian power company Enel SpA 1Q earns up 12 percent
- Nigeria faces Scotland in bid to host Commonwealth Games
- Armenia defends decision to refuse visas to Turkish election observers
- Rice exhorts Congress to approve Latin America free trade pacts
- Mystery Serials Faced Serial Deaths
- Asian Champions League: Al Wahda beats Al Rayyan 3-0 to reach quarterfinals
- Prosecutor: Insurance motive in NYC hit-plot that claimed 4
- 20,000 Romanians rally to support suspended president
- Austrian gallery returns Munch painting to heir of former owner
- Finnish town rejects German E.On's bid to buy land for nuclear plant site
- Henin overwhelms wild card at German Open as top players win
- Italian Cup: AS Roma beats Inter Milan 6-2 in first leg of final
- Fed leaves key interest rate unchanged for seventh straight time
- WTO negotiating with Swiss over new headquarters
- Kiwis beat Americans to finish top of Louis Vuitton Cup standings
- New site selected for NYC Arabic language school
- Nadal, Roddick advance at Rome Masters
- Ashley Judd Receives College Degree
- Newseum Gets $15 Million Gift
- Ashley Judd Receives College Degree
- Politicians and business groups celebrate victory against EU's "enforced metrification"
- Italian Cup: AS Roma beats Inter Milan 6-2 in first leg of final
- Penn Archive Offers Downloadable Poetry
- Actress Ashley Judd receives bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky
- Ashley Judd Receives College Degree
- U.N. weather agency chief to cooperate with Swiss magistrate probing corruption case
- Dutch scavenger hunt ends after missing vulture found safe in field
- Ashley Judd Receives College Degree
- Havel, other former Czech dissidents, call for release of jailed Vietnamese activists
- Tom Selleck Back to TV in `Las Vegas'
- 300 Paris students call for university blockade over Sarkozy's election
- Tom Selleck joining cast of `Las Vegas' as James Caan readies to exit
- Greek court orders extradition of basketball coach suspected of Yugoslav war crimes
- Political disputes steer Serbia to new elections
- Tom Selleck Back to TV in `Las Vegas'
- Federal Reserve leaves key interest rate unchanged for seventh straight time
- Swisscom 1Q net profit flat on increased costs, investments
- U.S. stocks regain stride after Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates
- Vid-Games: New Pokemons for Nintendo DS
- Vid-Games: Virtual Whack at Tennis, Golf
- Retired generals, veterans, activists criticize pro-Bush Republican lawmakers in ad campaign
- In anti-abortion Ireland, judge rules Dublin teen can terminate fetus in England
- Vid-Games: PS3 Versus Xbox360; More War
- ABN Amro says it will appeal Dutch ruling freezing sale of U.S. arm to Bank of America
- Nadal, Roddick advance at Rome Masters
- Tom Selleck Back to TV in `Las Vegas'
- Backers of second-tier candidates in the U.S. presidential race are few but passionate
- Chelsea players salute Premier League champion Manchester United
- Jay-Z looks on as NY City Council honors his mother
- Venezuelan buys controlling stake of telecommunications company CANTV
- British insurers contemplate testing applicants for cancer genes
- British insurers contemplate testing applicants for cancer genes
- Officials: High tech consortium plans move to NY from Texas
- Paris Hilton Sculpture a Shocker
- The U.S. and Europe square off with Russia over independence for Kosovo
- British politicians, business groups celebrate victory against EU's 'enforced metrification'
- Valencia expected to announce it will be added to F1 race calendar
- Country singer Martina McBride receives protection order against alleged stalker
- More than 100 members of U.S. House of Representatives demand action against Sudan by China
- Russia, Sweden reach semifinals at hockey worlds
- Blair lauds Northern Ireland government's 'remarkable' Catholic-Protestant relations
- Asian Champions League: Al Hilal's reaches quarters with 0-0 draw at Al Kuwait
- Ford CEO Alan Mulally to make first appearance at annual meeting
- Justi
- Richardson to air ads poking fun at White House job interview
- White House says Bush would veto U.S. Democrats' bill to fund Iraq war only through July
- Media mogul Conrad Black defended billing shareholders for chef, chauffeur
- Oil prices drop on U.S. inventories report showing rise in gasoline stocks
- Asian Champions League: Iran's Sepahan beats Syria's Al Ittihad 5-0
- Kohler buys Italian small engine maker
- Patrick feels more pressure going into her 3rd Indy 500
- Nadal, Roddick advance at Rome Masters
- Motorola settles with SEC for $25M over role in Adelphia's inflated earnings
- Venezuela buys controlling stake of telecommunications company CANTV
- Akon Apologizes for Dirty Dance Onstage
- Minn. Man Has Close Run-In With a Wolf
- Study: NBA sets records for minority VPs, league office
- ESPN on ABC to Televise Indy 500 in HD
- Akon apologizes for doing dirty dance with teen onstage
- Rescue Units Called in to Save a Dummy
- Double Duty on Weekends for Lester Holt
- Double Duty on Weekends for Lester Holt
- Roddick opens clay court season by beating former French Open winner
- Longtime executive Paul Friedman is promoted to second-in-command in CBS News
- CBS News Promotes Paul Friedman
- After lustrous beginnings and many triumphs, Blair's departure clouded by Iraq
- SC Heerenveen downs Ajax 1-0 in Dutch league playoffs
- Magna shareholders likely to question possible Chrysler deal
- ConocoPhillips chief says company hopes for amicable resolution in Venezuela
- In Kansas, Bush tours town wiped away by killer tornado
- Retrenching Yahoo to close North American auction site
- U.S. stocks end higher after Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates
- Cheney presses Iraqi leaders to make more progress
- Claims of a Fort Dix terror plot intensify New Jersey debate over death penalty
- Postelection violence continues for third night in France, with 200 cars burned
- Cocoa hits 3-week highs on weak dollar; gold, copper and oil down
- More than 100 members of U.S. House of Representatives demand action against Sudan by China
- Jay-Z's Mom Honored by NY City Council
- Mom, Daughter Allegedly Form Crime Team
- Andrea could pack a wallop at Players Championship
- Strong box office drives 6 percent 3Q profit growth at Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.
- Claims of a Fort Dix terror plot intensify New Jersey debate over death penalty
- U.S. cultural outreach to Iran on track despite violinist setback
- Kim has history, momentum on her side at Kingsmill
- Fed keeps interest rates steady, helping savers and borrowers
- Kawasaki, Al Wahda, Al Hilal claim place in quarterfinals
- U.S. dollar strengthens after Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged
- Sevilla cruises into Copa del Rey final
- Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani's pro-choice Republican stance complicates his campaign
- Police say rebel bomb in central Colombia kills 9 police on drug operation
- After lustrous beginnings and many triumphs, Blair's departure clouded by Iraq
- Minn. Man Has Close Run-In With a Wolf
- Jarrett sticking with Waltrip through tough times
- Asian Champions League: Al Karama draws 1-1, keeps quarterfinal hopes alive
- McBride Receives Protection Order
- Nantes relegated to second division, ending 44 seasons in France's top league
- Street Sense victory gives sheik's farm 3 Derby sires in 4 years
- China vows crackdown on food, drug safety and announces detentions linked to US pet deaths
- Nantes relegated to second division, ending 44 seasons in France's top league
- Hershey to close Canadian factory, drop 580 workers
- ConocoPhillips chief says company hopes for amicable resolution in Venezuela
- Tom Selleck Back to TV in 'Las Vegas'
- IBM shifts $1 billion in effort to make corporate data centers more energy efficient
- Cheney presses Iraqi leaders to make more progress as explosion rattles embassy windows
- U.S. auto dealer receives 12,600 deposits for tiny Smart cars
- Turner Classic Movies Remembers Hepburn
- Pope Benedict XVI arrives in Brazil determined to lay down church's opposition to abortion
- Bartoli advances to quarterfinals at Prague Open
- Dell Donates Computer to Smithsonian
- Cheney presses Iraqi leaders to make more progress as explosion rattles embassy windows
- Tom Selleck Back to TV in `Las Vegas'
- Paris Hilton Sculpture a Shocker
- White House threatens to veto homeland security bill over labor bargaining rights
- Paris Hilton "dead" _ but only as provocative NYC sculpture
- Nove policiais mortos em atentado na Col
- High tech consortium will move headquarters from Texas to NY
- Chicago Dumps Racy Law Firm Billboard
- Mourinho ordered from bench in Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Man United in Premier League
- Tom Selleck joining cast of `Las Vegas' as James Caan readies to exit
- Chicago Dumps Racy Law Firm Billboard
- Drug in patch form approved in U.S. to treat early Parkinson's symptoms
- U.S. defense secretary rejects letting governors direct active-duty military in emergency
- Joey Buttafuoco's wife files for divorce in Los Angeles
- Collapsed Amaranth hedge fund paying $716,000 in settlement
- Paris Hilton: `I'm ready to face the consequences of violating probation'
- Hilton: 'Ready to Face the Consequences'
- Vote count begins in East Timor with both candidates confident of victory
- In House of Representatives, Democrats assail Bush administration over science meddling
- Brewers keep winning, Washington's slump deepens
- U.S. military estimates several years needed to finish 60 to 80 military commission trials
- US envoy mulls spurned peace process in Sri Lanka
- "Mickey Mouse" que incitava crian
- Venezuelan diplomat defends Chavez's expanded powers
- White House says Bush would veto Democrats' bill to pay for Iraq war only through July
- New site selected for New York City Arabic school that stoked controversy
- De La Hoya-Mayweather becomes richest fight in boxing history
- US envoy mulls spurned peace process in Sri Lanka
- Eliminated challengers still see Alinghi as team to beat
- Toyota forecasts slimmer sales, profit growth this year
- ECB expected to keep benchmark rate at 3.75 percent, signal June increase
- Views, festival and villas in Italy's Ravello
- Minn. Man Has Close Run-In With a Wolf
- 50th anniversary of 'Europe on 5 Dollars a Day'
- Winged insects popular at zoos, gardens
- Women refs put through their paces ahead of 2008 World Cup
- After lustrous beginnings and many triumphs, Blair's departure clouded by Iraq
- Tammy Faye: Doctors Not Treating Cancer
- Chinese business leaders agree to buy $4.3 billion in U.S. technology
- Super 14 points list hints at teamwork by semifinalists
- Super 14 points list hints at teamwork by semifinalists
- Shots fired at home of lawyer for suspended chief justice
- Tammy Faye Messner says doctors have stopped treating cancer; 'now it's up to God'
- Brit
- Deputy Leaves Loaded Gun in Bar Bathroom
- Microsoft buys minority stake in jobs site CareerBuilder
- HBO's Albrecht Ousted As Chief Executive
- Union officials, Enron victims ask regulators to support shareholders' position in case
- Murdoch says Fairfax Media does not need News Corp. protection from takeover
- Murdoch says Fairfax Media does not need News Corp. protection from takeover
- Third Woman Says Spector Pulled Gun
- Hollywood's Honorary Mayor Turns 84
- Time Warner boots HBO's Albrecht as chief executive following assault case
- Cheney presses Iraqi leaders to make more progress as explosion rattles embassy windows
- Lawyer for media mogul Conrad Black rips government's star witness as liar
- Libertadores: Boca loses 3-1 to Velez but advances on aggregate
- Election workers tally East Timor presidential votes; both candidates confident of victory
- HBO's Albrecht Ousted As Chief Executive
- High tech consortium to set up international headquarters in New York
- Time Warner boots HBO's Albrecht as chief executive following assault case
- Election violence in Philippines claims 100th victim
- Election violence in Philippines claims 100th victim
- Venezuela, Cuba demand freed Cuban militant be brought to justice
- Hollywood's honorary mayor, Johnny Grant, turns 84 surrounded by legendary luminaries
- China vows crackdown on food, drug safety
- Cheney faz visita-surpresa a Bagd
- North Korean military says it will allow cross-border rail test
- Backers of second-tier candidates in the U.S. presidential race are few but passionate
- Moderate-leaning mayor re-elected in Tehran, signaling waning support for hard-line president
- Matsuzaka wins third straight as Boston beats Toronto 9-3
- 'Dukes' eBay Car Buyer Fails to Pay
- Ramos-Horta projected to be East Timor's new president as votes are tallied
- Federal Reserve keeps US interest rates steady, helping savers and borrowers
- Down to a Final 3 in 'American Idol'
- Brewers keep winning, Washington's slump deepens
- 'American Idol' Down to the Final Three
- LaKisha Jones voted off 'American Idol'; show down to 3 finalists
- Shots fired at home of lawyer for Pakistan's suspended chief justice
- Election violence in Philippines claims 100th victim
- China's business center Shanghai says complete food safety testing system in place
- Libertadores: Uruguay's Defensor qualifies for quarterfinals on aggregate
- Libertadores: Gremio upsets Sao Paulo to qualify for quarterfinals
- Q&A: Charlie Louvin, the Unknown Legend
- Fight Breaks Out at Boston Pops
- White House aide insists embattled World Bank president Wolfowitz get full hearing
- Ramos-Horta leading race for East Timor president: election commission
- Malaysia's top bank retracts planned privileges for Malay-owned legal firms
- China's biggest city reports 30 percent jump in teen abortions over holiday
- Shell Oil to pay $2.9 million for exceeding clean air limits at California refinery
- Colombia hammers Panama 4-0 in exhibition
- Japan, South Korea hold bilateral security talks in Tokyo
- 'Hazzard' Car Buyer Fails to Pay
- Congressional panel moves to block some funding for U.S. missile defense plans in Poland
- Vietnam puts 3 democracy activists on trial, releases political prisoner after 22 years
- Oil prices nearly flat after rise in U.S. fuel stocks
- U.S. raises concern about political reform in meeting with Kazakh foreign minister
- Wal-Mart Shoplifters Hold Signs of Crime
- Ramos-Horta leading race for East Timor president: election commission
- Singapore Airlines: No decision on China Eastern stake
- Matsuzaka wins third straight as Boston beats Toronto 9-3
- Wal-Mart store will not let shoplifters serve sentence of holding signs of crime on property
- Ramos-Horta leading race for East Timor president: election commission
- Ramos-Horta leading race for East Timor president: election commission
- US congressman says FBI searched house after he would not admit guilt
- Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first in rain-delayed first one-dayer
- Rescue Units Called in to Save a Dummy
- Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first in rain-delayed first one-dayer
- Fisher, Boozer lead Utah to 127-117 overtime victory and 2-0 series lead
- Murdoch says Fairfax Media does not need News Corp. protection from takeover
- Communist rebels in Philippines ambush police van, killing 5 officers
- China's business center Shanghai says complete food safety testing system in place
- Guadalajara and Cruz Azul step closer to the semifinals
- Matsuzaka wins third straight as Boston beats Toronto 9-3
- American artist searches for soul, not sleaze, in Singapore's red-light district
- Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first in rain-delayed first one-dayer
- National Australia Bank posts 7.1 percent rise in half-year profit
- American artist searches for soul, not sleaze, in Singapore's red-light district
- Makers of India's Ambassador car reopen factory after agreement with labor unions
- US congressional Democrats focus on White House role in firings of federal prosecutors
- Congressman: Despite foiled plot, Fort Dix soldiers still vulnerable to attack
- Cricket Australia to honor Aboriginal trailblazers
- Politician surrenders to police in human smuggling case in India
- Deutsche Telekom's 1st-quarter profit plunges 58 percent to euro459 million
- Deutsche Telekom to sell French Internet unit to Neuf Cegetel, company says
- Moderates in US Congress labor to break Iraq impasse
- Converium drops defense against takeover by Scor, recommends sale
- U.S. conservatives organize social-issues congress in Poland
- US envoy begins talks with Sri Lankan president to discuss spurned peace process
- Virginia horse country celebrates Jamestown with polo match
- Russian marathoner Denisova tests positive
- China warns disease killing pigs in south could spread
- Malaysian hip-hop band under fire over 'Bad Papa' chart-topper
- Nepal's top political leaders set to meet to resolve differences
- Fuel shortage hits Nepal as India cuts supply
- Beijing theme park cashes in on Disney imitations
- US envoy begins talks with Sri Lankan president to discuss spurned peace process
- Turkish parliament to vote to allow the election of president by popular vote
- New Zealand stocks hit new high with blue chips' support
- Dollar rises in Asia on diminished U.S. rate raise expectations
- Dollar rises in Asia on diminished U.S. rate raise expectations
- Gremio, Boca and Defensor advance to Copa Libertadores quarterfinals
- DaimlerChrysler begins construction of car plant in India
- DaimlerChrysler begins construction of car plant in India
- Vietnamese court sentences three activists; political prisoner freed after 22 years
- UniCredit posts 29 percent rise in first-quarter net profit
- Japanese hospital starts nation's only drop box for unwanted babies
- Russia's state-controlled oil company buys remaining production assets of Yukos
- China appoints special representative to focus on Darfur crisis
- Front-runner in SKorean presidential race formally announces candidacy
- Britain's prime minister will make announcement on his future Thursday
- Communist rebels in Philippines kill 5 police, 2 soldiers
- Russia's state-controlled oil company buys remaining production assets of Yukos
- Japanese stocks edge lower on selling in auto and chemical shares
- Japanese stocks edge lower on selling in auto and chemical shares
- Societe Generale reports 1.9 percent drop in Q1 profit
- Michael Moore faces U.S. Treasury investigation over 'Sicko' documentary's Cuba trip
- Indian prime minister honors 1857 rebellion against British rule
- Japan's Abe and Bush warm to first name basis over cheeseburgers
- Bangladesh vs. India scores
- Sarkozy returns from post-election vacation, prepares for French presidency
- Tobacco company Altadis posts 6 percent increase in first-quarter net profit
- Inflationary pressures boost belief that Bank of England will hike key interest rate
- Blair announcing resignation after 10 years in office, party official says
- Rare vulture released in Thailand, after bird flu fears thwarted trip to Mongolia
- Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid faces political crosscurrents in mining law rewrite
- Blair announcing resignation after 10 years in office, party official says
- Blair may remain in Parliament until next election, party official says
- ABN Amro CFO resigns amid takeover quagmire
- India dismisses Bangladesh for 250 in rain-shortened first one-dayer
- India dismisses Bangladesh for 250 in rain-shortened first one-dayer
- Profit at Nikon doubles on high-end precision equipment sales
- Profit at Nikon doubles on high-end precision equipment sales
- Malaysia's Mahathir says trade minister should be fired
- Turkish parliament to vote to allow the election of president by popular vote
- India dismisses Bangladesh for 250 in rain-shortened first one-dayer
- Euro rises against dollar ahead of ECB rating
- Blair announcing resignation after 10 years in office, party official says
- 'American Idol' Down to the Final Three
- Japan should consider free-trade pact with U.S., government says
- Japan should consider free-trade pact with U.S., government says
- Japan should consider free-trade pact with U.S., government says
- Japan should consider free-trade pact with U.S., government says
- China tells other countries to keep their distance from the Dalai Lama
- Police arrest 12 for attack on Indian newspaper office, leaving 3 dead
- Blair announcing resignation after 10 years in office
- Shares in Rio Tinto, BHP drop as takeover rumors cool
- Blair announcing resignation after 10 years in office
- National Australia Bank posts 7.1 percent rise in half-year profit
- Tokyo, Seoul call on North Korea to denuclearize after security talks
- Oil prices nearly flat after rise in U.S. fuel stocks
- Oil prices nearly flat after rise in U.S. fuel stocks
- Deutsche Telekom's 1st-quarter profit plunges 58 percent to euro459 million
- Croatian lawmaker, ex-ruling party member, indicted for 1991 war crimes
- Coca-Cola HBC says first-quarter '07 profits quadrupled
- Investors switch from resources to industrials to push Australian market higher
- Blair announcing resignation after 10 years in office
- Statoil cuts 2007 oil and gas production target by 100,000 to 150,000 barrels per day
- Hammerson shares rise on report of a possible takeover by KKR, Vornado
- Truckmaker MAN raises midterm targets as orders rise in eastern Europe
- Leader Barcelona pressed by Madrid in Spanish league
- China's business center Shanghai says complete food safety testing system in place
- Cheney addresses U.S. troops in Tikrit, defends deployment extensions
- UniCredit posts 29 percent rise in 1st-quarter net profit, confirms merger contacts
- Converium drops defense against takeover by Scor, recommends sale
- Liverpool, Portsmouth and Fulham to take part in Asia Trophy in Hong Kong
- Turkey's Parliament restricts ability of Kurdish party to organize
- Axa says 1st-quarter revenue rose 34 percent on new business
- South Korean stocks rise to new record; won falls
- Indonesian shares climb to new record on gains in Bank Rakyat, Astra
- South Korea begins construction of mega-size solar power plant to get cleaner energy
- Japanese agents raid offices of splinter group from deadly doomsday cult
- Luxury goods giant LVMH promises price increases to offset weak dollar and yen
- GE to pay US$1 billion to take over Sanyo Electric Credit
- Swedish smokeless tobacco less harmful to health than cigarettes, new research shows
- Michael Moore Faces U.S. Treasury Probe
- Turkish parliament to vote to allow the election of president by popular vote
- Singapore veteran opposition politician says he's no longer bankrupt, can run for office
- Cheeseburger diplomacy greases way for Abe, Bush to friendly first-name basis
- Survey find tourism to bring US$110 billion (
- Mich. Cop Avoids Charge for Pot Brownies
- Ramos-Horta heading for landslide in East Timor presidential race
- EU to take Italy to court for not reclaiming social payments from companies
- Michigan police officer who admitted making pot brownies will avoid charges
- Sochi lands Sharapova as Olympic bid booster
- Pakistani court orders arrest of sex-change groom and his bride
- Pakistani court orders arrest of sex-change groom and his bride
- Turkey's Parliament restricts ability of Kurdish party to organize
- `The Lion King' comes home to South Africa with new songs, new costumes, new dances
- Christians in northwest Pakistan receive threatening letters urging conversion to Islam
- Hong Kong shares drop, led by property stocks
- Rare vulture released in Thailand, after bird flu fears thwarted trip to Mongolia
- China stocks hit record high for 4th straight session
- Reports: Barcelona targets Henry
- Bank of England raises interest rates to 5.5 percent
- UniCredit posts 29 percent rise in 1st-quarter net profit, confirms merger contacts
- Prime Minister Tony Blair announces resignation
- At least 20,000 union workers set to strike against Deutsche Telekom
- Palermo bids to salvage Serie A season against Ascoli
- Prime Minister Tony Blair announces resignation
- Sri Lankan president stresses national security in talks with U.S. envoy
- Italian tourist arrested for bomb joke at Manila's airport
- Sarkozy plunges into preparing for presidency, meeting Chirac and Hariri
- Czech jobless rate drops to 6.8 percent
- Nadal's streak in jeopardy due to dizzy spell
- Kazakhstan's Hare Krishnas say they face expulsion from land
- Blacklisted Macau bank says US agents encouraged dealings with North Korea
- Valencia to hold Formula One race on street circuit in 2008
- Majority of Iraqi lawmakers call for timetable for withdrawal of U.S. troops, lawmaker says
- Prime Minister Tony Blair announces resignation
- Singapore shares rise on Shanghai, Wall Street gains
- Zimbabwe cleric calls for cricket boycott of his homeland
- Britain's Babcock says it agreed to buy submarine refitter DML for 350 million pounds
- Ukraine's president fires a third Constitutional Court judge amid political crisis
- India beats Bangladesh by five wickets in first one-dayer
- Judy Murray given coaching role in British tennis
- Most Asian markets rise; China, SKorea, New Zealand and Indonesia hit record highs
- Most Asian markets rise; China, SKorea, New Zealand and Indonesia hit record highs
- English Soccer Fixtures
- ECB keeps benchmark rate at 3.75 percent, likely to signal June increase
- ECB keeps benchmark rate at 3.75 percent, likely to signal June increase
- LaKisha Jones Exits 'American Idol'
- Thai shares inch up on buying in construction, telecommunication stocks
- Prime Minister Tony Blair announces resignation
- Rhodia says it posted a 1st-quarter profit after restructuring the business
- Bangladesh vs. India scores
- Bank of England raises interest rates to 5.5 percent
- Newly crowned champion Manchester United can now influence relegation
- Russia's Basic Element to pay US$1.54 billion for stake in Canadian auto parts company Magna
- Super 14: Bulls make one change for semifinal against Crusaders
- `Dukes of Hazzard' Car Buyer Doesn't Pay
- British Prime Minister Tony Blair announces he will resign on June 27
- Bomb kills 10 Colombian soldiers, injures 20; rebels suspected
- Australian opposition leader promises new emphasis on global warming and Asian languages
- Unclaimed $5,000 (euro3,694) falls from pajama bottoms donated to South Carolina store
- Hermes says 1st-quarter sales rose 6.5 percent on growing demand in Europe, Asia
- Referee takes player to court after kick in head
- After lustrous beginnings and many triumphs, Blair's departure clouded by Iraq
- MTV charge and movie advertising costs drive Viacom's 1Q earnings down 36 percent
- Chelsea denies Ballack put future at club in doubt with surgery
- Deutsche Telekom's 1st-quarter profit plunges 58 percent to euro459 million
- Chelsea denies Ballack put future at club in doubt with surgery
- Japan calls U.S. trade report 'inaccurate'
- Milanese amused, bewildered by enormous naked balloon sculpture in park
- Retailers post weak April sales as gas prices, housing market lead consumers to cut back
- ECB keeps benchmark rate at 3.75 percent, Trichet signals likely June increase
- Super 14: Tuituvake shifts from wing to outside center for Blues
- Green group urges Hong Kong ban on energy-wasting light bulbs
- Super 14: Carter returns for Crusaders in semifinal
- ECB keeps benchmark rate at 3.75 percent, signals June increase
- Ethiopian Parliament votes to ask U.N. to take action against Eritrea