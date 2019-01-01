英文新聞列表 English News List
- Tests confirm kidnapped girl's identity
- Kurd rebels in Turkey not ready to disarm
- Bush sends top envoy to Sudan
- Leaders in Israel hounded by calls for resignation
- In Brief
- Indonesia to induce rain to stop haze
- Seoul warns not to press Pyongyang too aggressively on nuclear program
- Thai woman seeks justice from grave
- Corby launches final appeal
- Skepticism reigns over assassination plot claims
- Cleaning up in Iraq takes on a sense of 'normalcy'
- Despite ban, gambling addicts abound in Hawaii
- Chinese students trade faces to get ahead
- Cuban emigres dust off claims on old properties
- A little honesty needed, please
- Historical study on warming off the mark
- UNIFIL faces big challenges with Hezbollah
- Asia still long way from going it alone
- Rugged bling for fall
- Savvy, stylish and plus-sized
- Lebanon, Israel look at rebuilding costs
- Taiwan's Evergreen named in Los Angeles bribery case
- Shanghai official held in pensions investigation
- Wal-Mart gets Communist Party branch
- ASEAN expands trade agreement with United States
- Traders spooked by Benq plunge, local politics
- U.S. currency mixed awaiting Fed chief's statement
- Sluggish economic data moderates investments
- Japan reports muted consumer prices
- Raikkonen finishes top in first qualifying session
- Nigerian hitman Martins joins Magpies
- Barcelona, Chelsea meet again
- Federer calls Carillo comment 'absurd'
- Davenport ousts Mauresmo; Henin-Hardenne advances
- Anti-doping officials unearth 450 drug doses in raid on Liaoning athletics school
- Tiger's lost this game long before Casey's blunder at bat
- Ohka bats left-handed as Brewers down Rockies
- Steroid testing in golf should be considered
- Green renews old acquaintances
- MND denies demanding military personnel to shun sit-in
- Taipei's position as global city 'worth contemplation:' academic
- Schools urged to strengthen character education
- NCKU research team develops disease testing biochips
- Gov't to spend big on RFID infrastructure
- Democratic Taiwan deserves U.N. membership: Taiwan official
- DDP calls for halt to planned anti-president sit-in after TV violence
- Goal to inauguarate high-speed railway in October unchanged
- Cross-strait talks on tourist opening slated for mid-September
- U.S. basketball star to visit Taiwan
- Taipei cirty government clarifies rumor on gay marriage ceremony
- Indonesia to drop water bombs to douse forest fires
- Thousands search for India's tigers
- Argentina moves to clean up its dirtiest river
- Rome launches its first film festival
- War-time document casts doubt on Grass' memoir
- Poland staging world premiere of Roger Waters opera
- HK magazine shocks fans with nude pop star photos
- Trendy fashion trickles down through television
- Madonna may switch Moscow concert venue
- Tatoucheng -- the past jewel of Taipei
- Wang's 15th win propels him to No. 1 in New York
- Numerous incidents in a day disrupt U.S. flights
- Ahmadinejad inaugurates new atomic project in Arak
- U.N. approves draft covering world's disabled
- Rally fires salvos at anti-Chen campaign
- Permit for 24-hour sit-in denied
- Chen criticizes violence, promotes media ethics
- In Brief
- Mayor Ma defends city budget allocated for gay rights events
- U.S. commitment seen in destroyer sale
- TV hostess vows to fight back
- Taipei City ranks number one in new health survey
- In Brief
- U.N. sets up new mission to assist restive East Timor
- Former Ukraine leader sentenced to jail in U.S.
- Iraq tribal chiefs sign 'pact of honor'
- Israel and Lebanon hail EU troop pledge
- Niger captors threaten to kill Italians
- Uganda, rebels make peace deal
- Sri Lanka's Jaffna gets aid delivery
- White House failures in wake of Katrina put Republicans in jeopardy
- Squiggly index may doom Iraq
- Lodi man caught in California terror probe released from custody
- Triads a serious issue in Hong Kong, says academic
- Online merchants profit when Pluto demoted to non-planet
- Wife says Shih trying to recapture the past
- Rescued Mexican fishermen return home to families
- In Brief
- DNA evidence a battleground in Ramsey slaying
- Events
- Concerts
- Theater
- Museums
- Galleries
- Venus pulls out with wrist injury
- This time, Sweeting goes for big show at US Open
- Davenport advances to the final of Pilot Pen
- Radke's time may be up after just two innings against the White Sox
- More controversy, as Hair offers resignation at price
- Zito loses no-hit bid but dominates Rangers
- Massa claims pole position at Turkish GP
- Argentina, Spain advance at world championship
- Land of the thunder dragon
- Are you leaving or staying?
- Migrant leaves cheating husband
- Impeachment bid against president defeated
- 'Balut,' prayer ease vote tension
- Fresh fighting breaks out in Mindanao
- Philippines hopes to break tree-planting world record
- Taiwan urged to prolong visas for abused laborers
- Arroyo vows probe into oil spill
- Pinay learns tough lessons at beauty parlor
- Power of 'pundok'
- Tagalog-speaking doctors a godsend
- East Asian governments paly critical roles in e-learning development
- Supporters of president rally in Taipei
- Chinese tourists to boost Taiwan's private sector spending: CEPD
- Poor education system dissuades people from bearing children: poll
- Taiwan to prohibit live poultry trade
- Government to provide poverty aid
- President lamented media disorder, urged media self discipline
- Environmentalist in hot water over suggestion
- UK beach water quality boosted by dry weather
- Acid rain affects large swathes of China: report
- Chinese-style merrymaking at Qingdao beer festival
- Curtain comes down on 2006 Bayreuth Festival
- HK stars to denounce magazine over nude picture
- Beijing team takes away ROC flag by force
- Elephants losing skid reaches 11
- Massa claims maiden GP
- Wenger unfazed by Cole talk after loss to City
- Fergie delighted with battling Utd.
- U.S., Germany advance to the quarterfinals
- Morientes enjoys sweet homecoming
- Carter kicks 20 points as All Blacks canter to easy win over Springboks
- ICC boss calls first reaction to Hair request 'ill advised'
- Henin-Hardenne wins at Pilot Pen
- Splendor Taichung offers special
- Royal Hsinchu to present Hakka dishes
- Ambience presents Lover's Day packages
- Works of 5 dramatists off the press
- Celebrate Moon Festival in Guam
- Ceramics artists invited to join show
- Royal introduces Moon Cake Gift Box
- Zojirushi holds bargain sale August 31
- Coke, Pepsi pesticide levels spark outcry
- More big changes in store for Ford, analysts predict
- Evergreen takes delivery of 6th S-type ship
- Hanjin Shipping transports more cargo in 1st half 2006
- IMO adopts action plan to help clean up eastern Med oil spill
- IC industry output for Q2 up 33.6% on year
- Bring it on, says Tsingtao brewery boss
- Rain-disrupted harvests push coffee prices to 7-year high
- Tower Records demise signals new digital age
- Creative seen getting revitalized through Apple accessories deal
- U.S. economy faces bumpy road ahead
- Hong Kong singer files complaints for unauthorized photos
- Cynics mock, charities defend stars aiding Africa
- In Brief
- Katrina hype dishonors dead
- Presidential trip merits support
- Sisters blow the whistle on State Farm Insurance
- Fake birds save town after seal bloodbath
- Sunni Muslims express disdain for Hezbollah
- Pollutants from China hitting mountains in northwestern U.S.
- Pakistan protests over Bugti's death found spreading
- Group to continue Jaffna evaluations
- One-third of China hurt by acid rain, says report
- Pyongyang reportedly having little faith in allies
- Examination cheating scandal clouds future of Philippine nurses
- In Brief
- Israelis kill two Gaza gunmen, wound seven
- Reuters seeks U.S. probe into 2005 shooting
- Journalist charged with espionage in Sudan
- U.S. legislator says he will block aid to Lebanon
- Bombing in Iraq kills at least 18
- Safe sex education seen crucial for Taiwan teens
- Club's gigs anger airline and nurses
- First anti-Chen campaign starts Friday
- Travel body set up for PRC talks
- Majority doubts KMT-asset report, poll shows
- TSU says ex-president earned NT$200b for KMT
- Chen ouster may require support of DPP 'moral figures,' says KMT
- Japan-Taiwan ties grow despite objections from China
- Taiwan slams PRC for lacking sportsmanship
- U.S. to relinquish battle command of Korean troops
- Kidnappers release Fox journalists
- Blaze unforgettable trail around flower fields in Tianwei, Jhanghua County
- In Brief
- Cross-strait travel group formed to pave way for tourist opening
- Government to do more to help foreign spouses: President
- Cabinet will unveil programs to boost investment, rid poverty
- Comair plane took off from wrong runway
- Strong earthquake strikes off Taiwan's east coast
- 'Truthiness,' 'Wikiality' named TV words of year
- 'Grey's Anatomy' and '24' among Emmy contenders
- Brown bear released in French Pyrenees dies in fall
- Damage to environment threatens the poor: Pope
- MOFA: more flexible in knocking at UN door
- Shih puts Taipei mayor to a tight spot
- Chen Shi-meng raps Shih's drive
- Bomb scare near Shih Ming-teh headquarters
- AL Central set up for hot September
- Indians fall to Tigers, ending as they began
- Superstar teamwork gives Team USA hope
- Mourinho blasts Makelele treatment
- O'Neill seeks Lerner transfer kitty after Villans down Magpies
- Real held to 0-0 draw at home by Villarreal
- Juve eliminated from Italian Cup
- Tennis cannot fail to miss its most fascinating legend
- Cyprus to complain about F1 ceremony
- Telstra shares fluctuate after sale news
- Euro hits record high against yen on rates forecasts
- Top economic experts remain divided on Fed policy in talks
- Stocks slip 1.25% on concerns over Shih-led protest
- TSMC sues SMIC for breach of 2005 patent settlement
- CAA to ease foreign ownership restrictions on Taiwan's airlines
- High Tech expects exports to U.S. to boost annual shipments by 43%
- FPC says Q2 profits may surge over exports
- Composite index of top indicators down 0.5% in July
- 'Office,' '24' big winners at Emmy awards
- Some slam, some praise O'Brien's opening segment
- Emmy red carpet sees purple, low necklines, metallic beads
- Costs, benefits of PRC tourism need strict evaluation
- Weakness prevails in Lebanon
- Why Tom Cruise should join hedge funds
- Vile behavior taking over public arena
- Sudan still split after 2005 peace pact
- Hippie town under pressure in Denmark
- Reading the wrong paper can be deadly in Baghdad
- Oilmen in Nigeria perk up after recent spate of kidnappings
- Another wave of riots seen in Pakistan
- In Brief
- Sri Lanka air raids kill 20 civilians, says rebel
- Australia issues first control order against 'Jihad Jack'
- Rumsfeld says Pyongyang poses no threat to Seoul
- Heavy floods turn India desert into sea, army officer reveals
- Over 100 Hong Kong celebrities rally against tabloid journalism
- Pregnant woman monitored for effects of Tamiflu
- In Brief
- Shiite militiamen clash with Iraqi and U.S. troops south of Baghdad
- Beijing names 11th Confucius Institute in U.S.
- Four Palestinians killed in latest Israeli air strike
- Investigators look into Comair crash
- Blast in Turkish resort town injures 10 Britons, 11 locals
- Volunteers help abandoned people in Thailand
- Corrupt managers blamed for oil firm's losses
- Single father to let foster home care for his young child
- KMT lawmakers file suit against 319 investigators
- In Brief
- DPP urges Shih to keep peace, bans 'provocation'
- Political climate breeding pessimism, survey shows
- PRC trying to subvert Chen trip, MOFA says
- China represents only obstacle to U.N. entry, declares envoy
- MOE explains dissolving of mini schools
- Shih sets sit-in date for September 9
- Seoul stresses North could hold nuke test at any time
- U.N. bid to stress human rights, says GIO
- Annan meets with minister from Hezbollah in Lebanon
- 1st modified boeing 747-400 LCF rolls off assembly line
- High-speed rail to hire 52 foreign train conductors
- Consumer confidence drops to new low: survey
- Women's group calls for Taiwan bid to join U.N. CEDAW
- China stepping up efforts to woo Taiwan youth: MAC
- ICG officials return ROC flags to Taipei delegation
- 'Respect' key word in gender equity: women's rights advocate
- World environment fund gets new funding lift
- South Africa urged to make 2010 World Cup 'green'
- Indonesia to seed clouds to douse forest fires
- 'Sgt. Pepper' voted Britain's favorite number one album
- Tom Cruise production finds new financing
- Emmy wins give networks bragging rights but little revenue
- Madonna switches Moscow concert to new venue
- Plan to return to UN under 'Taiwan' wins support
- Embattled Swissfirst CEO Thomas Matter steps down
- Italy sets new goal after World Cup victory
- ICC cancels meeting to discuss ball-tampering fiasco
- Greece favors Asian successor to Annan for U.N. top job
- EU approves Dutch Phillips Electronics' planned purchase of Britain's Avent
- Ventoso wins third stage of Spanish Vuelta
- Disputed painting to appear in Paris show among Titian works
- Edinburgh Fringe Comes to a Close
- Monsoon flooding leaves 132 dead, scores missing in desert in western India
- U.S. farmers carving out a niche with exotic animals for meat, hides, shows & pets
- Oil prices send stocks higher in slow summer trading
- Afghan president calls for widespread action against corruption
- Philly Fringe includes audience in Shows
- U.S. government regulators question drug to prevent premature births
- Venezuela still holding seized diplomatic cargo, U.S. Embassy says
- Keane signs three-year deal to be Sunderland manager
- Philly Fringe brings audience into the fray
- Ventoso wins third stage of Spanish Vuelta
- Keane signs three-year deal to be Sunderland manager
- Richards takes aim at 22-year-old U.S. record in 400
- Richards Didn't Violate Smoking Ban
- David Nicholson, champion trainer, dies at 67
- Emmy Plane Crash Skit Called Insensitive
- Low Necklines Top Emmys Fashion
- New York Times buys Baseline Studio Systems for $35 million in cash
- Shares of Italy's Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI both down after announcement of merger
- Scots Say Keith Richards Free to Smoke
- EchoStar settles legal dispute with network affiliates for $100 million
- Cassano gets minor injury during Italy training
- Emmycast Wins Only So-So Ratings
-
- Oil prices drop as tropical storm in Caribbean weakens
- Valencia completes signing of Joaquin
- Serbian Orthodox Church accuses U.N. envoys for Kosovo of bias
- Henin-Hardenne wins easily to start U.S. Open
- Simpson Starts New Chapter Post-Lachey
- Prudential to pay $600 million in agreement with government over market timing allegations
- Judge stops EchoStar countersuit against TiVo as government reviews patent claims
- Guyana's role as a way station for cocaine hasn't hurt president's chance for re-election
- T-Mobile given four-year license by UCI
- Simpson Starts New Chapter Post-Lachey
-
- Pakistan beats England by five wickets in Twenty20 game
- Emmycast Wins Only So-So Ratings for NBC
- Tracy makes peace with Montreal fans
- Henin-Hardenne wins easily to start U.S. Open
- Broderick Hurt in Horse Riding accident
- Disputed Titian to appear in Paris Show
- Matthew Broderick breaks collarbone in a horse riding accident while vacationing in Ireland
- Matthew Broderick Breaks Collarbone
- Embattled Swissfirst CEO Thomas Matter steps down
- Pentagon to monitor recruiters, spurred by abuse reports
- Mexico's top electoral court leaves next president-elect a mystery
- Court orders South African government to provide AIDS treatment to prisoners
- EU aid chief rejects accusations of partiality in Congo elections
- Disputed Painting to Appear With Titians
- Romanian Petrom to invest euro100 million for IT and financial services center
- Guyana's role as a way station for cocaine hasn't hurt president's chance for re-election
- Year Later, New Orleans Benefit Concert
- Mets keep rolling
-
- Stevie Wonder, Wynton Marsalis to perform for Katrina anniversary
- Emmy Caps Ratings Boon for `24'
- Sevilla bans TV match broadcasts
-
- Musicians to Gather for Katrina Concert
- Gold down
- Online retailer Amazon.com says it may buy back up to $500 million in stock
- Late Bloomer '24' Collects Big Emmy Wins
- Partial recount in Mexico presidential race doesn't change outcome
- Guyana's role as a way station for cocaine hasn't hurt president's chance for re-election
- `WTC' Movie Gives $1.3M to 9/11 Memorial
- Colombian couple wins international tango competition in Argentina
- Gambia election authority approves 3 candidates for presidential ballot
- Henin-Hardenne wins easily to start U.S. Open
- French prime minister announces transport allowance to make up for high fuel costs
- Simpson Charts New Path With 'Affair'
- Brazil's state oil company wants to work with Mexico on deep water production
- BP CEO ordered to testify in Texas City refinery explosion case
- `WTC' movie donates $1.3 million (euro1 million) to Sept. 11 memorial
- Madonna Concert Moves to New Moscow Site
- NBC Expresses Regret for Air-Crash Skit
- `WTC' Movie Gives $1.3M to 9/11 Memorial
- Apology by former apartheid minister sparks debate
- Horse Breaks Leg of Ringo Starr's Wife
- NBC television expresses regret for Emmycast plane-crash skit
- Madonna's Moscow Concert Venue Changed
- Oil prices send U.S. stocks higher in slow summer trading; Dow gains 67.96
- Ford Motor Credit bonds leap on report of possible stake sale
- Dollar falls against major currencies ahead of Fed minutes
- Harry Potter star Radcliffe to play Rudyard Kipling's son in TV movie
- Mylan Laboratories to take majority stake in India's Matrix Laboratories
- Colombian Dancers Win Tango Contest
- Madonna Concert Moves to New Moscow Site
- Colombians Win International Tango Prize
- Portsmouth swamps Middlesbrough 4-0
- Tribune Co. outsourcing customer service to Philippines, cutting 250 jobs
- BP fixes compressor, restores some Prudhoe Bay production
- Gudjohnsen brings Barcelona 3-2 win over Celta in Spanish league
- Daniel Radcliffe to Star in TV Movie
- Wives of Cuban political prisoners urge nonaligned countries to call for their husbands' release
- Wives of Cuban political prisoners urge nonaligned countries to call for their husbands' release
- Timing Helps `24' but Embarrasses Emmy
- New York stands in way of Henin-Hardenne's finals slam
- Barry Bonds' trainer jailed again for contempt
- Oil falls hard as Ernesto expected to miss Gulf production
- Usher Boosts Sales for 'Chicago'
- Chicago plans voluntary evacuation in portion of downtown
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- Usher is a gusher in `Chicago' _ ticket sales spurt due to R&B superstar
- Gold drops on falling energy prices
- Venezuela fines two U.S. oil services companies, forces temporary closure of one
- Singer Barry Manilow takes Emmy award with him into surgery
- Eminem Designs Sneakers for a Good Cause
- R&B Star Usher Is a Gusher in 'Chicago'
- HEALTHBEAT: Men struggle with low-risk prostate cancer's dilemma _ to treat or not, and how
- Eminem teams up with Nike to design limited-edition sneaker collection to benefit charities
- 'Invincible' Rushes to Top of Box Office
- Eminem, Nike Deal Will Benefit Charities
- Barry Bonds' trainer jailed again for contempt
- Kid Composer Just Lets It Flow
- Attorney: B sample to be tested later this week
- Venezuela still holding seized diplomatic cargo, U.S. Embassy says
- World Series top ticket price jumps from $185 to $250
- Florida man gets life sentence in 6 beating deaths linked to dispute over video game system
- Henin-Hardenne wins easily to start U.S. Open
- Lalas, Overbeck, Anschutz and Trost inducted into soccer hall
- US judge blocks new Florida voter registration law
- Barry Bonds' trainer jailed again for contempt
- Rapper Foxy Brown pleads guilty in Manhattan salon assault
- Founder of the Australian Democrats party, Don Chipp, dies
- Guyana's role as a way station for cocaine hasn't hurt president's chance for re-election
- NBC Expresses Regret for Air-Crash Skit
- Analyst: Emmy Wins Bring Little Revenue
- Rapper Foxy Brown pleads guilty in Manhattan salon assault
- Major gold mine suspends production in Peru paralyzed by farmer protests
- Major gold mine suspends production in Peru paralyzed by farmer protests
- Head of Bolivian state oil company resigns
- Ljubicic upset; Roddick, Henin-Hardenne win U.S. Open openers
- Columbus beats Kawaguchi City 2-1 in final
- Foxy Brown Pleads Guilty to Assault
- Tests rule out Asian bird flu in US swans
- Bird flu types, one less dangerous than the other
- Foxy Brown Pleads Guilty to Assault
- Don Chipp, founder of the Australian Democrats party, dies at 81
- Major gold mine suspends production in Peru paralyzed by farmer protests
- Venter replaces injured Van Niekerk
- Cruise Production Biz Finds New Backers
- Foxy Brown Pleads Guilty to Assault
- Connors back at Open with Roddick
- Don Chipp, founder of the Australian Democrats party, dies at 81
- Tom Cruise production biz, week past Paramount parting, finds new financing for film ventures
- Ljubicic upset; Roddick, Henin-Hardenne win U.S. Open openers
- Kenseth ready to make another run at NASCAR crown, this time under new system
- Woman Crashes When Teaching Dog to Drive
- Britain requests extradition from Pakistan of suspect in jetliner terror plot
- Emmy Brings Bragging Rights, Not Revenue
- Emmy wins give networks bragging rights but not very much in realm of revenue
- Suicide bombing in southern Afghan town kills 17 people, wounds 47
- Rapper Foxy Brown pleads guilty in Manhattan salon assault
- Emmy Good-Luck Charm for Manilow Surgery
- Monsoon flooding leaves 132 dead, scores missing in desert in western India
- Activists stage violent protests against British coal company in Bangladesh
- Hawaii's macadamia nut farmers searching for buyers
- Threatened with irrelevance, data storage provider EMC responds with expansion
- ONE YEAR LATER: New Orleans' small merchants struggle to rebound
- Bush marks Katrina anniversary, says recovery is just beginning
- China Eastern Airlines reports 1H net loss widens to US$215.8 million
- ONE YEAR LATER: Many New Orleanians unable to find affordable insurance
- China Eastern Airlines reports 1H net loss widens to US$215.8 million
- BP CEO ordered to testify in Texas City refinery explosion case
- China says initial tests find bird flu vaccine safe
- China says initial tests find bird flu vaccine safe
- Japan stocks rise, dollar higher vs yen in early trade after losing four straight sessions
- Japan stocks rise, dollar higher vs yen in early trade after losing four straight sessions
- Japan stocks rise, dollar higher vs yen in early trade after losing four straight sessions
- Western Refining to buy Giant Industries for $1.23 billion
- Emmy Good-Luck Charm for Manilow Surgery
- Crowds Flock to Notting Hill Carnival
- Emmy Good-Luck Charm for Manilow Surgery
- Emmy Good-Luck Charm for Manilow Surgery
- Springsteen: Marriage As Strong As Ever
- Springsteen takes to his Web site to deny rumors of split from wife Patti Scialfa
- On Web, the Boss Denies Split With Wife
- Asian crisis impact still felt in Southeast Asian labor market, U.N. agency says
- State oil exec's resignation another blow to Bolivia's nationalization
- Pakistan, Britain take action on foreigners being forced into village marriages
- Australia: Foster's reports 27 percent rise in net profit for year to end-June
- Australia: Foster's reports 27 percent rise in net profit for year to end-June
- Terrified Colombians say children forced to fight for rebels
- Japanese official denies gov't planning to declare deflation over in September
- Thomas withdrawn from Jamaica friendly
- Major gold mine suspends production in Peru paralyzed by farmer protests
- Minister says China willing to help restart WTO talks but rich countries must act first
- Minister says China willing to help restart WTO talks but rich countries must act first
- On Web, the Boss Denies Split From Wife
- Japan stocks rise after losing four straight sessions, dollar lower vs yen
- Japan stocks rise after losing four straight sessions, dollar lower vs yen
- U.S. beef arriving at Japanese restaurant chain, first since ban lifted
- U.S. beef arriving at Japanese restaurant chain, first since ban lifted
- Mexican government to mediate talks on ending Oaxaca unrest
- Sizemore's bat leads Cleveland over Toronto
- U.S. Open Seeds Fared
- Mets keep rolling
- Foxy Brown Pleads Guilty to Assault
- John Woo hopes new film proves Chinese can make Hollywood-style blockbuster
- Rapid growth in China, India are reducing extreme poverty, UN labor agency says
- China offers to help restart WTO talks wants rich countries to act first
- Former Olympic silver medalist jailed over stalking
- Former Olympic silver medalist jailed over stalking
- Leftist candidate calls on supporters not to recognize a victory by his rival
-
-
-
-
- AOL to launch revamped online music service with video offerings
- 8 more bodies recovered from mudslide in western Nepal
- Don Chipp, founder of the Australian Democrats party, dies at 81
- South Korea, China agree cooperation on energy policy
- South Korea, China agree cooperation on energy policy
- China appeals to Taiwan to let official visit island
- Best Buy says first China retail outlet, in Shanghai, likely to open by year's end
- Best Buy says first China retail outlet, in Shanghai, likely to open by year's end
- Mylan Labs goes global with majority stake in India's Matrix Labs
- American Paige Railey nears victory at Qingdao regatta
- American Paige Railey nears victory at Qingdao regatta
- Sizemore's bat leads Cleveland over Toronto
- Mets keep rolling
- Agassi extends career by coming back to beat Pavel at US Open
- Israeli producer says he thinks video of missing Israeli airman is authentic
- Indian actress Manisha Koirala says she was never part of movie rat race
- Indian actress Manisha Koirala says she was never part of movie rat race
- Agassi extends career by coming back to beat Pavel at US Open
- Bombings in southern Afghanistan kill 18 people, wound 49
- Sizemore's bat leads Cleveland over Toronto
- Indian actress Manisha Koirala says she was never part of movie rat race
- US lawmaker's son missing after alleged abduction; son's mother, sister shot
- Mets keep rolling
- Hong Kong's Johnnie To won't start filming new movie until at least mid-Sept: Assistant
- Malaysia's pop princess Siti Nurhaliza celebrates wedding with lavish dinner
- Wanted: coach with test experience, says Warne
- Australia: Foster's reports 27 percent rise in annual net profit
- Australia: Foster's reports 27 percent rise in annual net profit
- Philippine stocks rise marginally as Wall Street gains spark bargain-hunting
- Indian star Hrithik Roshan says Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai is hard worker
- Indian star Hrithik Roshan says Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai is hard worker
- Best Buy says first China retail outlet likely to open by year's end in Shanghai
- Best Buy says first China retail outlet likely to open by year's end in Shanghai
- Studios announce Japan movie offerings on next-generation Blu-ray Disc
- Studios announce Japan movie offerings on next-generation Blu-ray Disc
- Germany's Bayer sees 2nd-quarter net profit rise by 11 percent
- New Zealand stocks rise as investors buoyed by offshore sentiment
- Taiwan chipmaker TSMC files suit against Chinese rival SMIC over stolen information
- Taiwan chipmaker TSMC files suit against Chinese rival SMIC over stolen information
- Bombings in southern Afghanistan kill 18 people, wound 49
- South Korean stocks jump 1.3 percent, led by tech and transportion
- U.S. dollar falls against euro
- Israeli foreign minister calls for unconditional release of kidnapped soldiers
- China Minsheng Bank says branch manager held for alleged fraud
- China Minsheng Bank says branch manager held for alleged fraud
- Rove has unparalleled influence with Bush despite tough year
- Chhaya Devi Parajuli, icon of Nepalese democracy protests, dies at 88
- Taiwan defense minister says U.S. adopting "strict" attitude on island's bid for F-16s
- Taiwan shares rebound from 3-week low on gains electronics, property issues
- Australian stocks climb amid takeover talk around some companies
- Indian PM says no talks with Pakistan until support for militants ends
- Austrian bank, insurer say they won't make bid for embattled BAWAG
- Foster's, Australian beer maker, reports 27 percent rise in annual net profit
- Taiwan defense minister says U.S. adopting "strict" attitude on island's bid for F-16s
- Disabled athlete loses artificial limb
- Disabled athlete loses artificial limb
- Austrian bank, insurer say they won't make bid for embattled BAWAG
- German consumer confidence appears to have peaked, survey finds
- LeBron James takes on different role for Team USA
- LeBron James takes on different role for Team USA
- Oil prices rise slightly as market refocuses on Iran, supply issues
- Australian shopping mall operator Westfield posts 120 percent rise in half-year profit
- Australian shopping mall operator Westfield posts 120 percent rise in half-year profit
- Japan stocks rise to break 4-day drop; Mitsubishi UFJ Securities jumps nearly 10 percent
- Japan stocks rise to break 4-day drop; Mitsubishi UFJ Securities jumps nearly 10 percent
- Best Buy says first China retail outlet likely to open by year's end in Shanghai
- Best Buy says first China retail outlet likely to open by year's end in Shanghai
- Mumbai restaurant renamed The Cross Cafe, Hitler dropped from name
- Australian Elphinston new president of FIBA
- Hezbollah, Hamas are not al-Qaida, Italian foreign minister says
- China offers to help restart WTO talks but wants rich countries to act first
- Australian shopping mall operator Westfield posts 120 percent rise in half-year profit
- Australian shopping mall operator Westfield posts 120 percent rise in half-year profit
- Building materials giant CRH reports 33 percent rise in 1st-half net profit
- Chinese shares rise, led by retailers, paper makers, as yuan surges against U.S. dollar
- Airport: Airbus A380 superjumbo test flight in Tunisia delayed
- WTC Movie Donates $1.3M to 9-11 Memorial
- Euro breaks through 150 yen mark for first time, while dollar slips vs. yen
- Euro breaks through 150 yen mark for first time, while dollar slips vs. yen
- CNOOC says 1H net profit up 37.6 percent on higher prices, output
- CNOOC says 1H net profit up 37.6 percent on higher prices, output
- Reports of camel milk's aphrodisiac properties send sales soaring in western India
- Reports of camel milk's aphrodisiac properties send sales soaring in western India
- London sports opener
- Ronaldo safe from Madrid's player clear-out
- Betis signs Wagner
- `World Trade Center' movie donates US$1.3 million to Sept. 11 memorial
- Japanese lawmaker vows to speak out despite arson linked to his war shrine criticism
- Building materials giant CRH reports 33 percent rise in 1st-half net profit
- Spain beat Lithuania 89-67 in world championship quarterfinal
- Britain catering to the needs of exploding Polish population
- Germany's Commerzbank to take 15.3 stake in Promsvyazbank of Russia
- More Africans intercepted trying to reach Canary Islands in August than all of 2005
- Spain beat Lithuania 89-67 in world championship quarterfinal
- Bombings in southern Afghanistan kill 24 people, wound 45
- Philippine peace negotiators lower expectations on early peace accord with Muslim rebels
- Bank of China says first-half profits up 22 percent on surging revenues
- Bank of China says first-half profits up 22 percent on surging revenues
- Airbus A380 superjumbo test flight cut short
- Greece's Intralot says it signs Idaho state lottery contract
- Hezbollah, Hamas are not al-Qaida, Italian foreign minister says
- Estonian lawmakers vote on second candidate in presidential election
- US beef arriving at Japanese restaurant chain
- Stockhausen cancels Salzburg engagement on doctor's advice
- Jackie Chan, other Hong Kong celebrities, protest racy magazine cover of pop star
- Hong Kong shares rise 0.9 percent, helped by gains in regional markets, lower oil prices
- Dollar, gold down in European morning trading
- Antofagasta says record copper prices boost 1st-half profit
- EU shuts probe into safety shoe imports from China and India
- PBL says Australian regulators approve Macau gaming joint venture
- PBL says Australian regulators approve Macau gaming joint venture
- Japan stocks rise to break 4-day drop; Mitsubishi UFJ Securities jumps nearly 10 percent
- Japan stocks rise to break 4-day drop; Mitsubishi UFJ Securities jumps nearly 10 percent
- Romanian president calls for communist-era secret police files of clerics to be opened
- India's mountainous northeast faces drought with failed monsoon rains
- Ronaldo safe from Madrid's player clear-out
- Vietnam, U.S. work together to ensure North Korean bank accounts not set up
- CNOOC says 1H net profit up 37.6 percent on higher prices, output
- CNOOC says 1H net profit up 37.6 percent on higher prices, output
- Germany's Bayer sees 2nd-quarter net profit rise, announces job cuts at CropScience unit
- Malaysian shares advance; blue-chips offset broad market falls
- Philippine stocks rise marginally as Wall Street gains spark bargain-hunting
- Spain beats Lithuania 89-67 in world championship quarterfinal
- Germany and Italy each lose one of two races for 2007
- 2007 Formula One Calendar
- Umpire apologizes for `ill-advised' email in ball-tampering dispute
- Spain beats Lithuania 89-67 in world championship quarterfinal
- Bank of China says first-half profits up 22 percent on surging revenues
- Bank of China says first-half profits up 22 percent on surging revenues
- Cincinnati Art Museum hires new director
- Asian markets rise as Tokyo shares break 4-day losing streak
- Stockholm clubs risk punishment after fans storm the field during derby
- Asian markets rise as Tokyo shares break 4-day losing streak
- Cincinnati Art Museum hires new director
- Foxy Brown Tries to Withdraw Guilty Plea
- Estonian lawmakers fail to elect president in second day of voting
- London's FTSE-100 index up 34.1 points at 5912.7 at midday
- Spanish defense minister orders troops to prepare for Lebanon mission
- Ministry reports 1st case of Apple laptop catching fire in Japan, orders investigation
- Formula One investigates political snub at Turkish GP
- Romanian president calls for communist-era secret police files of clerics to be opened
- Indian shares gain for 4th session, led by technology, oil companies
- Estonian lawmakers fail to elect president in second day of voting
- Bank of China says first-half profits up 28 percent on surging revenues
- Bank of China says first-half profits up 28 percent on surging revenues
- Russia to release two of three Japanese fishermen accused of trespassing
- South Korea's first 'Sex Expo' to open in Seoul this week
- Indonesia shares end up on stronger rupiah; Telkom gains
- Malaysia's AirAsia says net profit soared 143 percent in fourth quarter
- Malaysia's AirAsia says net profit soared 143 percent in fourth quarter
- Vietnam, U.S. work together to ensure North Korean bank accounts not set up
- Bush bootcamp helps Aussie bonding ahead of Ashes
- EU shuts probe into safety boot imports from China and India
- Opposition, relatives demand further probe into Kazakh politician's murder
- Oji Paper says its hostile takeover bid likely to fail
- Oji Paper says its hostile takeover bid likely to fail
- Singapore shares rise along with regional markets, Wall Street
- Thai shares rise on bargain hunting
- CNOOC says 1H net profit up 37.6 percent on higher prices, output
- CNOOC says 1H net profit up 37.6 percent on higher prices, output
- Euro breaks through 150 yen mark for first time, while dollar slips vs. yen
- Euro breaks through 150 yen mark for first time, while dollar slips vs. yen
- Japan's unemployment rate falls to 4.1 percent in July
- Asian markets rise as Tokyo shares break 4-day losing streak
- Asian markets rise as Tokyo shares break 4-day losing streak
- Spanish defense minister orders troops to prepare for Lebanon mission
- Spain beats Lithuania 89-67 in world championship quarterfinal
- Spain beats Lithuania 89-67 in world championship quarterfinal
- Spain beats Lithuania 89-67 in world championship quarterfinal
- Malaysia's AirAsia hopes to fly to Singapore, posts sharp rise in profit
- Malaysia's AirAsia hopes to fly to Singapore, posts sharp rise in profit
- Germany's E.On, Russia's Gazprom sign contracts for gas supplies through 2036
- Argentina beats Turkey 83-58 in world championship quarterfinal
- Argentina beats Turkey 83-58 in world championship quarterfinal
- Malaysia's Proton says losses quadrupled in most recent quarter
- Malaysia's Proton says losses quadrupled in most recent quarter
- Wi-Fi Alliance to certify latest wireless routers and cards before official standard
- Bank of China says first-half profits up 28 percent on surging revenues
- Pennsylvania lawmaker's 26-year-old son still missing after alleged abduction; mother, sister shot
- Chevron says Chad's government has demanded it leave over unpaid taxes
- U.N. labor agency meets on achieving 'decent work' in Asia
- ADDS quote by head of ILO in graf 14; Minor edits; TRIMS; With BC-AS-FIN-ECO--Labor-East Asia and BC-AS-FIN-ECO--Labor-Southeast
- Hollywood studios announce Japan movie offerings on next-generation Blu-ray Disc
- Suicide car bomb kills two civilians in Afghanistan, two police die on patrol
- Suicide car bomb kills two civilians in Afghanistan, two police die on patrol
- Prague's famous Charles Bridge must remain open to public, Mayor says
- Ukraine could face hike of more than 40 percent in gas prices next year, official says
- Poland's new prime minister to visit Brussels amid tensions with EU
- Switzerland approves Novartis drug to treat leading cause of blindness
- Ukraine could face hike of more than 40 percent in gas prices next year, official says
- Howlett at fullback as All Blacks make 10 changes
- Oil prices fall as signs that tropical storm will bypass Gulf of Mexico
- U.S. beef arrives at Japanese restaurant chain, first since ban was lifted
- Tottenham agrees to re-sign Mido from AS Roma
- German chancellor says voters wary of government, despite upturn
- CAS rejects appeal against Defago's disqualification at Val d'Isere
- GM offers cash incentives on 2006 and 2007 models through Labor Day weekend
- Iran: Hard-line clerics say their rule is derived from God
- Waistlines continue to grow in U.S.
- AC Milan and Fiorentina make small gains in reducing scandal sentences
- Greek Cypriot media to boycott Turkish Cypriot authorities over journalists' arrests
- Danish prime minister to tour five countries in Europe
- Skinheads attack 2 Israelis in Belgrade
- Costner and Kutcher Promote New Movie
- Libyan prosecutors in AIDS trial demand death sentence
- Argentina beats Turkey 83-58 in world championship quarterfinal
- Argentina beats Turkey 83-58 in world championship quarterfinal
- Argentina beats Turkey 83-58 in world championship quarterfinal
- Argentina beats Turkey 83-58 in world championship quarterfinal
- Argentina beats Turkey 83-58 in world championship quarterfinal
- Argentina beats Turkey 83-58 in world championship quarterfinal
- Argentina beats Turkey 83-58 in world championship quarterfinal
- Nigeria sets April 21 date for presidential elections
- U.S. poverty rate unchanged for first year since before Bush took office in 1999
- New qualifying tournaments to decide final Olympic basketball berths
- Pennsylvania lawmaker's 26-year-old son still missing after alleged abduction; mother, sister shot
- Leftist Mexican presidential candidate calls on supporters not to recognize a victory by his rival
- U.S., Japan maintain winning streaks in third day of softball championship
- U.S., Japan maintain winning streaks in third day of softball championship
- Libyan prosecutors in AIDS trial demand death sentence
- Argentina beats Turkey 83-58 in world championship quarterfinal
- Costner and Kutcher Promote New Movie
- Romanian president calls for communist-era secret police files of clerics to be opened
- Spain to hand over more information on doping probe to UCI
- Hungary's OTP Bank buys Montenegro's Crnogorska Komercijalna Banka
- Dropped case against John Karr another setback in still-open JonBenet Ramsey investigation
- At somber service, Bush pauses to remember victims of Hurricane Katrina
- Giro d'Italia champion questioned by anti-doping authorities
- South African parliament set to debate new anti-mercenary law
- U.S. poverty rate unchanged; increasing numbers of people lack health insurance
- Keane acknowledges quick temper cost World Cup spot
- Stockhausen Cancels Salzburg Engagement
-
- Film to open about Germany's World Cup team
- Schering-Plough to pay $435 million, plead guilty to settle probe
- New Macedonian government announces plans to slash VAT on farm goods
- BBC's `Robin Hood' Series Tapes Stolen
- Mumbai restaurant renamed The Cross Cafe, Hitler dropped from name
- Myanmar lift Merdeka Cup for 4th time with win over Indonesia
- Myanmar lift Merdeka Cup for 4th time with win over Indonesia
- Domenech to ignore Chelsea pleas and keep on picking Makelele
- U.S. senator to address conference of Britain's opposition Conservative Party
- Cincinnati art Museum Hires New Director
- Dollar rises, gold falls in late European trading
- Never a dull moment in space
- Iran nuclear plant and program gifts of the U.S. during Cold War
- China's companies fight piracy in court
- Malaysia welcomes the world
- Festivals throughout year
- Malaysia Airlines enhances flier program
- Malaysia at 49 keeps up journey to build nation with success
- Malaysia seeks to be global halal hub
- Agassi begins last hurrah with hard-fought victory
- Backed by Connors, Roddick blasts past Serra
- Ditch the umps who treat basic calls like art form
- Argentina to face Spain in world title semis
- Redknapp lauds 'genius' Kanu against 'Boro
- FIFA says Makelele free to quit, but row rages on
- Gudjohnsen comes to Barcelona's rescue on Primera Liga debut against Celta Viga
- Pakistan beats England by five wickets in first match since tampering row
- ST names new Taiwan GM
- Gloria Prince presents festival gifts
- CPA shows vintage uniform at party
- Han-Hsien offers 'Lovely Moon' gift box
- Youth Commission issues youth travel card
- WASABI features Aussie abalone
- barbara introduces autumn collection
- Korean Cyworld seeks new members
- Japan jobless rate falls as recovery continues
- Euro trades above key level of 150 yen for first time
- Declining energy prices send Dow Jones higher
- Taiwan shares rebound from three-week low
- PRC wants action from rich nations before WTO talks
- Hands off our tequila, Mexicans say
- Google battles Microsoft with new online software tools
- Mitsubishi UFJ to revamp group brokerage firm
- Japan orders probe as Apple laptop catches fire
- JPMorgan cuts Benq stock price estimate for 2007
- ASEAN labor market haunted by '97, says U.N.
- 'Decent work' in Asia needed, says U.N. agency
- Takeover rumors boost Foster's
- U.S. beef begins arriving at Japanese restaurant chain
- Cross-strait trade up 15 percent in 1st half of year
- Cross-strait investment ceiling not too harsh, says MOEA
- China to spend US$60b in next 5 years to improve work safety in industrial sector
- Hong Kong leader says to renew talks on privacy laws
- Gender imbalance feared to trigger anti-social acts
- Family comments seen piling on excess weight for many dieters
- Dark tales to light up Venice film fest
- In Brief
- Taiwan must say 'no' to PRC insults
- 'Islamo-fascism' obscures the complexity of America's fight
- Katrina's blow bad news for GOP
- Giving Iran a squeeze
- Funeral service for tribal chief ends in rioting
- U.S. defense ship arrives in Japan
- Lebanon said urging Indonesian participation
- Ministry says Japan plans air mission expansion
- High court judges of China, Russia and Central Asian nations to meet
- Japanese lawmaker vows to speak out despite arson attack on his residence
- Pakistani former militant leader re-arrested, official says
- In Brief
- Ugandan truce goes into effect
- Iraqi forces regain control of Diwaniyah
- Three killed in new attack on Turkish resorts
- Negotiator gave kidnappers idea for journalists to convert to Islam
- Italian official urges dialogue with Hezbollah
- Russia to free two Japanese fishermen
- In Brief
- Court rules in favor of alimony payments to former girlfriend
- Local cultural industry program touted
- New measure aims to better protect health plan
- Fake sleeping pills reportedly being sold at pharmacies
- Schools urged to accept handicapped children
- Dengue fever cases found on the increase
- In Brief
- Yao calls Shih's campaign 'confusing'
- Chen reiterates aim of cross-strait peace
- Former adviser to Chen responds to 'quisling' slur
- Rally organizer says sit-in to be preceded by 'trial run'
- PRC must consult with Taiwan before official visits, says MAC
- Trade investigative committee finds China towel imports hurt business
- Taipei police release video to refute Shih's allegations
- MND confirms Taiwan to buy F-16s from U.S.
- Annan urges Israel, Hezbollah to end disputes quickly
- Leftist leader rejects Mexico rival's victory
- Bush remembers Katrina victims, pushes for rebuilding plan
- Case against Ramsey suspect Karr collapses
- Chief of Government Information office leaves for Seoul
- Cancer fighter succumbs to disease
- APEC launches project to promote local cultural industries
- Apple subcontractor sues Chinese reporters for defamation
- Key pollutants on the rise in China
- Global fund hears warnings on climate change
- Seychelles targets ballast water in ecology drive
- Venice film fest opens amidst war of words
- Reverte's Alatristre comes to the screen
- Free music website may challenge Apple
- 'Gilligan's Island' SS Minnow for sale
- AOL challenges iTunes with unlimited songs
- Three pro-Putin parties say they will merge before Russian elections
- London's FTSE-100 closes up 9.7 points at 5,888.3
- Jessica Simpson Is Ordered on Vocal Rest
- Jessica Simpson Is Ordered on Vocal Rest
- Kenyans take in U.S. senator visiting father's homeland with open arms
- Israeli soldiers killed two Palestinians in attacks in Gaza
- U.S. senator McCain to address conference of Britain's opposition Conservative Party
- Estonian lawmakers fail to elect president in second day of voting
- Jessica Simpson Is Ordered on Vocal Rest
- Oil prices fall below $70 a barrel as signs that tropical storm will bypass Gulf of Mexico
- German Erik Zabel wins fourth stage of Spanish Vuelta
- Bolivia's constitutional assembly could become all-powerful
- Atletico to sign midfielder Maniche
- Pakistan opposition begins parliamentary debate on no-confidence motion against PM
- Medical council in South Africa says 336,000 dead of AIDS in past year
- Pakistan opposition begins parliamentary debate on no-confidence motion against PM
- Giro d'Italia champion questioned by anti-doping authorities
- German, Polish police arrest 10 in raids on steroid smugglers
- Cincinnati Art Museum Hires New Director
- Switzerland approves Novartis drug to treat leading cause of blindness
- Jessica Simpson Is Ordered on Vocal Rest
- France expects Georgia to be intimidating
- DA says no concrete evidence against John Karr in JonBenet killing beyond bizarre confession
- Nigeria's soccer governing body gets new leader
- Pakistani no-confidence motion against prime minister fails
- Pakistani no-confidence motion against prime minister fails
- Experts recommend Hungary set target date for euro currency
- Drug agency proposes ban on skin-bleaching creams, citing safety concerns
- Schering-Plough to pay $435 million, plead guilty to settle federal probe
- Restitution of Kirchner Work Criticized
- Bomb, rioting kill 4 after funeral services for Pakistani tribal chief
- Back from vacation, Italian players question Materazzi ban
- Kenyans take in U.S. senator visiting father's homeland with open arms
- Cincinnati Art Museum Hires New Director
- Cincinnati Art Museum Hires New Director
- Umpire apologizes for `ill-advised' email in ball-tampering dispute
- Rain delays play, threatens entire second day of U.S. Open
- Italy to parade World Cup trophy around Naples' stadium before Euro 2008 qualifier
- Twenty-three tests at Euro Championships showed abnormalities
- Scalia took 24 expense-paid trips in 2005
- Vieri signs with Atalanta
- Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk reports 35-percent drop in net profit
- Pakistani no-confidence motion against prime minister fails
- Pakistani no-confidence motion against prime minister fails
- Head of Sanpaolo says share swap ratio on Intesa deal is appropriate
- District attorney takes responsibility for bringing Karr back from Thailand
- Powell to compete in Pedro's Cup as warmup to final Golden League sprint
- Chavez says Venezuela set to win U.N. seat
- German Erik Zabel wins fourth stage of Spanish Vuelta
- Betis signs Wagner, Sobis and Odonkor
- U.S. dollar gains against euro
- Bolivia-Argentina pipeline reopens after shutdown by protesters
- Germany's Zabel wins fourth stage of Spanish Vuelta
- U.S.-led troops kill 18 suspected insurgents in Afghanistan; suicide bombing kills 2 civilians
- `Challenged' Books Drops to all-Time Low
- Convinced presidency isn't his, Mexico's leftist candidate to create parallel government
- French majority leader: GDF-Suez overwhelmingly backed by pro-government lawmakers
- Demolition of Potomac Bridge Wows Crowd
- Venezuela to allow state majority in heavy oil projects by year's end
- Van der Vaart injury adds to Hamburg problems
- Back-to-school checkup may be too early for new cervical cancer shots in short supply
- Lurz, Ilchenko win 5K races at open water worlds
- Yemeni opposition candidates arrested ahead of presidential, municipal elections
- Germany's Zabel wins fourth stage of Spanish Vuelta
- Rain delays play again, threatens second day at U.S. Open
- Sony Ericsson to sponsor Key Biscayne tennis tournament
- Foxy Brown Tries to Withdraw Guilty Plea
- Romanian president calls for communist-era secret police files of clerics to be opened
- Emmys Ratings Tepid but No. 1 for Week
- Emmys Ratings Tepid but No. 1 for Week
- EU diplomats call for Muslim component in peacekeeping troops in Lebanon
- Schalke under investigation, allegedly for falsified accounting
- German, Polish police arrest 10 in raids on steroid smugglers
- Bolivia's constitutional assembly could become all-powerful
- Jessica Simpson Is Ordered on Vocal Rest
- Tom Arnold Separates From Third Wife
- Tom Arnold files for legal separation from his third wife after 4 years of marriage
- Bolivia's constitutional assembly could become all-powerful
- Boston's Ortiz to have more tests
- Convinced presidency isn't his, Mexico's leftist candidate to create parallel government
- `Challenged' Books Drop to All-Time Low
- Costner and Kutcher Promote New Movie
- Jackie Chan Protests Racy Magazine Pics
- Woods starting to take charge of Ryder Cup team
- Rumsfeld says threat to U.S. is from `a new type of fascism'
- Rice addresses American Legion
- Slow August sales expected for America's 'Big Three', while Asian automakers thrive
- Jessica Simpson Is Ordered on Vocal Rest
- Jessica Simpson Is Ordered on Vocal Rest
- Dollar falls against major currencies
- Volkwagen plans to lay off 1,800 workers in Brazil
- VW workers strike in Brazil after company announces 1,800 layoffs
- Injured Nash withdraws from South Africa trip
- Sevilla crushes Levante 4-0 in Spanish league
- Dow Jones Actual
- Rain delays play again, threatens second day at U.S. Open
- John Legend Says New album Is `Richer'
- Spanish Soccer Summaries
- Rain delays play again, threatens second day at U.S. Open
- Delegates rewriting Bolivia's constitution poised to make major power grab
- Amazon.com reveals prices for new Windows Vista software
- Schering-Plough to pay $435 million, plead guilty to settle probe
- Bush comforts New Orleans, urges residents to come home
- $39 Million Settlement OK'd in Block Tax Refund Lawsuit
- British utility Thames Water to cut 25 percent of work force
- Universal licenses songs for free downloads on ad-supported site
- Exclusive golf courses in Venezuelan capital expropriated by pro-Chavez mayor
- Jessica Simpson Is Ordered on Vocal Rest
- Nasdaq Leaders
- Coach Parreira's salary 'obscene' says ex-player
- Augustus taken to hospital for precaution after injury
- Convinced presidency isn't his, Mexico's leftist candidate to create parallel government
- U.S. re-emerges as favorite _ off the court
- Dozens of Musicians to Perform in St. Louis Tribute Concert to Jazz Legend Maynard Ferguson
- Rental-car companies ready for IPO debut
- Gold falls with crude oil; copper hits 1-week low
- Experts recommend Hungary set target date for euro currency
- NYC Mayor Endorses Shakira for Best Vid
- NYC Mayor Backs Shakira for Best Video
- Saying hips don't lie, NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg endorses Shakira for best video
- Rain delays play again, threatens second day at U.S. Open
- Chinese test-prep company New Oriental Education aims to go West with IPO
- Alleged killer of Colombian warlord to reveal body's whereabouts
- Boks coach White battling on
- Veteran Democratic senator Inouye quits Lieberman's independent campaign, backs competitor
- Taylor Hicks Settles Suit With Producer
- Major Peruvian gold mine shut by farmer protests
- New Zealand facing weaker economic growth, business survey shows
- Hundreds of Streisand Fans Lose Tour Tix
- Ticketmaster voids hundreds of tickets for upcoming Barbra Streisand concert tour
- `American Idol' Hicks, producer settle suit over songs
- FCC Wants to Reconsider Indecency Ruling
- NY Metropolitan Opera plans $500,000 ad campaign
- Rain delays play again, threatens second day at U.S. Open
- Ford leads Detroit to WNBA Finals
- Film Festivals Spark Venice-Rome Feud
- Internal investigation concludes broadcasting official acted improperly
- Former Iranian President Khatami granted visa for unrestricted travel in U.S.
- Cardinal says Vatican to excommunicate doctors who performed Colombia's first abortion
- USTA studied roof but passed; TV ratings record for Agassi-Pavel
- Fascism is new buzz word among Republicans, with an eye on November elections
- AT&T: Hackers accessed credit card info on online customers
- World Golf Championships losing some sizzle
- Amazon.com reveals prices for new Windows Vista software
- Apple names Google CEO Eric Schmidt to board
- Google to allow free downloads of public domain books
- Venice defends itself from attack by Rome's rival festival
- Royal's popularity in question after she drew boos at Socialist party conference
- Rumsfeld says threat to U.S. is from `a new type of fascism,' warns against appeasement
- ECB likely to hold interest rate steady, set stage for future increase
- Colin Farrell gets 3-year restraining order against woman
- Exclusive golf courses in Venezuelan capital expropriated by pro-Chavez mayor
- Colin Farrell Gets Court Order Vs. Woman
- Police-Drug Dealer Gunfights turn slum school into symbol for Brazil's educational morass
- Political ads on sensitive immigration policy problematic for political campaigns
- Schering-Plough to pay $435 million (euro339.63 million), plead guilty to settle probe
- Delegates rewriting Bolivia's constitution poised to make major power grab
- Black Crowes Drop Keyboardist, Delay Cd
- AT&T: Hackers took credit card info on thousands of online customers
- Japanese stocks higher, dollar up against the yen in early trade
- Japanese stocks higher, dollar up against the yen in early trade
- Black Crowes replace longtime keyboardist and delay new record until late September
- Exclusive golf courses in Venezuelan capital expropriated by pro-Chavez mayor
- Bush comforts New Orleans, urges residents to come home
- Delegates rewriting Bolivia's constitution poised to make major power grab
- Brazil's Silva maps blueprint for 2nd term ahead of October election
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
-
- USTA studied roof but passed
-
- Survey: Americans' confidence in the U.S. economy plunges to its lowest level in 9 months
- Jessica Simpson Told to Rest Her Voice
- Biologists testing for bird flu in Alaska
- AFL successful in preventing names of athletes who failed drug tests from being published
- AFL successful in preventing names of athletes who failed drug tests from being published
- Rain plays havoc with U.S. Open
- Malaysia bans Hong Kong magazine over voyeuristic photos: Report
-
- Powell admits apologizing to flower girl at Brussels meet
- USTA studied roof but passed
- Washington state Supreme Court asked to reconsider gay marriage ruling
- AT&T: Hackers took credit card info on thousands of online customers
- Boston's Ortiz back in hospital
- Japan Olympics body to announce 2016 Summer Games candidate city
- Japan Olympics body to announce 2016 Summer Games candidate city
- Nine players missing from Jamaica practice
- Japanese stocks higher on Wall Street rise, oil price drop; dollar up vs. the yen
- FBI investigates popular artist Thomas Kinkade, newspaper reports
- Major Peruvian gold mine reaches accord with protesting farmers
- Party kicks off Women's Rugby World Cup
- AFL successful in preventing names of athletes who failed drug tests from being published
- AFL successful in preventing names of athletes who failed drug tests from being published
- Hemingway Home Is the Cat's Meow
- Fire damages chairs, part of roof at Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Fire damages chairs, part of roof at Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Guyana ruling party surges ahead in early election returns
- Howard hits 48th homer as Phillies down Nationals
- Marubeni denies reports it has approached Wal-Mart, Aeon to help revive Daiei retail chain
- Marubeni denies reports it has approached Wal-Mart, Aeon to help revive Daiei retail chain
- Sabathia pitches complete game to lead Indians past Blue Jays
- Costner and Kutcher promote their new movie, `The Guardian,' at California Coast Guard station
- Abe to officially announce candidacy to replace premier on Sept. 1
- British man suspected of having mad cow disease in Hong Kong
- Monsoon flooding kills 6 in northern India
- Labor abuse allegations spark dispute between iPod manufacturer, journalists
- Labor abuse allegations spark dispute between iPod manufacturer, journalists
- Israel warns citizens not to travel to Sinai in Egypt
- Prospects dim for relief bill to help California salmon fishermen
- Clarke desperate for another Ashes chance
- 'Lost' star Kim Yun-jin says creator eased concerns about submissive character
- 'Lost' star Kim Yun-jin says creator eased concerns about submissive character
- Sydney brothel offers fuel price relief to customers
- Elderly man fatally shoots wife, self at Canadian hospital
- Relentless rain brings flooding, landslide to western Nepal; no let-up expected soon
- Wall collapse kills 6 in central Philippines
- Marubeni denies reports it has approached Wal-Mart, Aeon to help revive Daiei retail chain
- Marubeni denies reports it has approached Wal-Mart, Aeon to help revive Daiei retail chain
- Sabathia pitches complete game to lead Indians past Blue Jays
- Philippine stocks slip 0.3 percent lower, as action focuses on Equitable, Banco de Oro
- Ducks test positive for bird flu virus in Vietnam market
- Ducks test positive for bird flu virus in Vietnam market
- Police clash with protesters during general strike in Bangladesh
- Labor abuse allegations spark dispute in China between iPod maker, journalists
- Labor abuse allegations spark dispute in China between iPod maker, journalists
- Ainslie nearly clinches gold at Qingdao regatta
- Australian energy group Origin Energy posts 10 percent rise in annual profit
- Ainslie nearly clinches gold at Qingdao regatta
- Australian energy group Origin Energy posts 10 percent rise in annual profit
- New Zealand stocks flat after Contact Energy falls on outlook comments
- Low-tech methods to mop up Philippine oil spill include hair, feathers
- Japanese court rejects compensation demands by eight Chinese ex-sex slaves
- Nobel Prize Winner Naguib Mahfouz Dies
- Nobel Prize Winner Naguib Mahfouz Dies
- 'Lost' star Kim Yun-jin says creator eased concerns about submissive character
- Embattled New Zealand lawmaker says he will not step down
- Euro steady vs. U.S. dollar in European trading
- Former China staffer at U.S. foundation jailed for alleged ties to banned Falun Gong
- Dollar rises in Asia despite bearish sentiments
- Dollar rises in Asia despite bearish sentiments
- Euronext reports profits soar 97 percent in 1st half
- Nobel Prize Winner Naguib Mahfouz Dies
- Apple says it's trying to resolve dispute over labor conditions at Chinese iPod factory
- Apple says it's trying to resolve dispute over labor conditions at Chinese iPod factory
- Howard hits 48th homer as Phillies down Nationals
- Nobel Prize Winner Naguib Mahfouz Dies
- Malaysia's Petronas disputes Chad expulsion order over failure to pay taxes
- Malaysia's Petronas disputes Chad expulsion order over failure to pay taxes
- Japanese stocks slip as paper and oil companies drop
- Nepal boy claims to be shortest in the world
- Nepal boy claims to be shortest in the world
- Marubeni denies reports it has approached Wal-Mart, Aeon to help revive Daiei retail chain
- Marubeni denies reports it has approached Wal-Mart, Aeon to help revive Daiei retail chain
- Taiwan shares rise 1.7 percent on U.S. interest rate optimism
- Broadcaster RTL posts lower 1st-half net profit, higher sales
- U.S. adjusts to physical play in basketball world championships
- U.S. adjusts to physical play in basketball world championships
- Internal investigation concludes U.S. broadcasting official acted improperly
- South Korea takes 20 percent share in gas field in Uzbekistan
- South Korea takes 20 percent share in gas field in Uzbekistan
- Taiwan's Quanta Computer says 2nd quarter profit flat
- Taiwan's Quanta Computer says 2nd quarter profit flat
- Swedish central bank raises key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points
- U.S. adjusts to physical play in basketball world championships
- U.S. adjusts to physical play in basketball world championships
- Malaysia's Petronas disputes Chad expulsion order over failure to pay taxes
- Malaysia's Petronas disputes Chad expulsion order over failure to pay taxes
- Vietnamese political dissident Pham Hong Son released from jail
- Reports: Hong Kong pop star Jacky Cheung's Filipino maid prosecuted for theft
- Australian stocks fall, hurt by oil and mining issues
- China raises 2005 growth rate to 10.2 percent
- China raises 2005 growth rate to 10.2 percent
- Japan Olympics body chooses Tokyo as 2016 Summer Games candidate city
- Japan Olympics body chooses Tokyo as 2016 Summer Games candidate city
- Apple says it's trying to resolve dispute over labor conditions at Chinese iPod factory
- South Korean shares fall as foreigners sell large capitalized stocks
- Spanish economy grew 3.7 percent on year in 2nd quarter
- New Polish prime minister pays first visit to EU headquarters amid strained ties
- UNHCR urges Thailand to fight AIDS problem in refugee camps
- UNHCR urges Thailand to fight AIDS problem in refugee camps
- Japan Olympics body chooses Tokyo as 2016 Summer Games candidate city
- Japan Olympics body chooses Tokyo as 2016 Summer Games candidate city
- Malaysia's Petronas disputes Chad expulsion order over failure to pay taxes
- Malaysia's Petronas disputes Chad expulsion order over failure to pay taxes
- Malaysia's Petronas disputes Chad expulsion order over failure to pay taxes
- Japanese court denies compensation for 8 Chinese former sex slaves
- U.S. Marines charged with Iraqi's murder face pretrial hearings
- Apple says it's trying to resolve dispute over labor conditions at Chinese iPod factory
- Apple says it's trying to resolve dispute over labor conditions at Chinese iPod factory
- Hong Kong pop star Leon Lai filming directorial debut in New York
- Chinese atheist and American evangelist grapple with God's existence in book
- Santander signs striker Zigic
- Vietnamese political dissident Pham Hong Son released from jail
- Vietnamese political dissident Pham Hong Son released from jail
- Marubeni denies reports it has approached Wal-Mart, Aeon to help revive Daiei retail chain
- Marubeni denies reports it has approached Wal-Mart, Aeon to help revive Daiei retail chain
- Singapore police: Security for IMF meeting includes random searches, strict ban on rallies
- Singapore police: Security for IMF meeting includes random searches, strict ban on rallies
- London sports opener
- Small fire shuts down Norway's Kvitebjoern offshore gas platform
- Japanese stocks slip as paper and oil companies drop
- Chinese company barred from taking part in Indian port project
- Australian terror suspect says he was trapped in Afghanistan after training with Taliban
- Japanese court orders government, drug makers to pay victims of tainted blood products
- Japanese court orders government, drug makers to pay victims of tainted blood products
- Russia's Vneshtorgbank tells EADS it bought 4 percent stake
- Poland's economic growth speeds up to 5.5 percent
- Switzerland cracks down on violent fans ahead of Euro 2008
- Nobel Prize Winner Naguib Mahfouz Dies
- Police officer dies after clash with protesters during Bangladesh opposition strike
- Hong Kong shares up 1.2 percent on property issues
- China raises economic growth figure for 2005 to 10.2 percent amid efforts to cool boom
- Vietnamese political dissident Pham Hong Son released from jail
- Hong Kong's Dragonair swings into red in 1st half on high fuel costs
- Philippine stocks slip 0.3 percent lower, as action focuses on Equitable, Banco de Oro
- Chinese company barred from taking part in Indian port project
- Chinese company barred from taking part in Indian port project
- Mayor of Barcelona to take over as Spain's industry minister
- Embattled New Zealand lawmaker says he will not step down
- Embattled New Zealand lawmaker says he will not step down
- China Telecom says 1st-half profit slips 4.2 percent, but sales rose
- Boeing, Airbus plan to invest in India to build maintenance centers, training sites
- Boeing, Airbus plan to invest in India to build maintenance centers, training sites
- Taiwan's EVA Airways reports first-half loss because of high fuel prices
- Taiwan's EVA Airways reports first-half loss because of high fuel prices
- Malaysia's Petronas disputes Chad expulsion order over failure to pay taxes
- Malaysia's Petronas disputes Chad expulsion order over failure to pay taxes
- Malaysia Airlines says net losses for Q2 narrowed due to cost-cutting
- Malaysia Airlines says net losses for Q2 narrowed due to cost-cutting
- Indonesia winning battle against forest fires, minister says
- U.S. adjusts to physical play in basketball world championship
- Nobel Prize Winner Naguib Mahfouz Dies
- Hong Kong pop star Leon Lai filming directorial debut in New York
- Chinese company barred from taking part in Indian port project
- Iran midfielder Teymourian signs two-year contract with Bolton
- EU pushes for import duties on Chinese, Vietnamese leather shoes
- Boeing, Airbus plan to invest in India to build maintenance centers, training sites
- Boeing, Airbus plan to invest in India to build maintenance centers, training sites
- Ssangyong Motor Co., labor union reach second provisional agreement to end strike
- Malaysian shares rise as blue-chips offset broader market losses
- China Telecom says 1H profits fall 4.2 percent
- China Telecom says 1H profits fall 4.2 percent
- Japanese prime minister winds up trip to Uzbekistan with visit to POW-built theater
- Hong Kong pop star Jacky Cheung's Filipino maid prosecuted for theft
- Hong Kong pop star Jacky Cheung's Filipino maid prosecuted for theft
- Corus steel says 2nd quarter profit down on lower sale prices, rising costs
- Soybeans for fuel and food are featured at Farm Progress Show in Iowa
- Interior secretary says North Slope drilling is safe, will proceed
- Interview: West Point superintendent says applications up after several-year wartime dip
- Schools reopen in Sri Lanka's besieged Jaffna, fighting rages in the east
- Japan Olympics body chooses Tokyo as 2016 Summer Games candidate city
- Grammy award winner John Legend to preview second album Wednesday with New York concert
- Nepal Boy Claims to Be Shortest in World
- Thailand to return smuggled orangutans to Indonesia next month
- Chappelle Says He's Glad He Left TV Show
- Canadian actor, Dutch TV show win at inaugural Seoul Drama Awards
- Canadian actor, Dutch TV show win at inaugural Seoul Drama Awards
- World Bank calls on Indonesia to do more to fight bird flu virus
- London's FTSE-100 index up 29.5 points at 5917.8 at midday
- Vietnamese political dissident Pham Hong Son released from jail, restrictions remain
- New Polish prime minister pays first visit to EU headquarters amid strained ties
- Budget airline Ryanair to fit its fleet with mobile phone service
- EU pushes for import duties on Chinese and Vietnamese leather shoes
- Thailand to return smuggled orangutans to Indonesia next month
- Thailand to return smuggled orangutans to Indonesia next month
- EU proposes euro3 billion incentive fund to spur poor African, Asian countries to reform
- Asian markets mixed as Tokyo shares fall, but Taiwan and Hong Kong gain
- EADS shares up amid reports that Russia's Vneshtorgbank bought stake
- China Telecom says 1H profits fell amid slow growth in traditional service
- Parents of missing young men protest in Indian Kashmir
- Chappelle Says He's Glad He Left TV Show
- Official: Russian giant to create world's biggest aluminum producer, deal to be unveiled in fall
- Poll finds support for Merkel's party at lowest since last year's election
- Fourie at fullback in Springbok team to play New Zealand
- Taiwan's Acer reports strong second-quarter profit rise, but falling operating income
- Taiwan's Acer reports strong second-quarter profit rise, but falling operating income
- Singapore shares end up led by property; Bio-Treat plunges
- Poland's economic growth speeds up to 5.5 percent
- Indonesian shares fall on selling in Indosat
- Cypriot president resigns top party position but will stay in politics
- Poll: Montenegro's ruling parties may triumph in September elections
- U.S., Japan, Australia, China remain undefeated in softball championships
- U.S., Japan, Australia, China remain undefeated in softball championships
- Malaysia's economy expanded 5.9 percent in Q2 from year earlier, central bank says
- Finnish shot putter tests positive for testosterone
- Petrov signs with Aston Villa
- Simao Sabrosa misses Denmark friendly with thigh injury
- Poland's president says 'shadow' hangs over relations with Germany
- Nobel Prize Winner Naguib Mahfouz Dies
- Chappelle Doesn't Regret Leaving TV Show
- U.S., Japan, Australia, China remain undefeated in softball championships
- LogicaCMG says 1st-half profit drops on cost of integration
- Comedian Dave Chappelle doesn't regret leaving Comedy Central show but he might miss the money
- Anelka signing not a risk, says Allardyce
-
-
- Greece downs France 73-56 at worlds quarterfinals
- Defender Cufre joins Monaco from Roma
- Mayor of Barcelona to take over as Spain's industry minister
- Apple says it's trying to resolve dispute over labor conditions at Chinese iPod factory
- Apple says it's trying to resolve dispute over labor conditions at Chinese iPod factory
- Japanese court orders government, drug makers to pay victims of tainted blood products
- U.S. downs Germany 85-65 to reach world championship semis
- Vitali Klitschko: I will come back if Lewis does
- Taser chairman to retire Oct. 23, company taps son Thomas as successor
- Alfred Sherman, ex-communist who advised Margaret Thatcher, dead at 86
- EU pushes for import duties on Chinese and Vietnamese leather shoes
- Oil prices up slightly; traders await U.S. inventory, watching Iran standoff
- Chinese, Korean and Malaysian energy companies join Russia's Lukoil to tap Uzbek Aral Sea
- Pakistan wins toss and fields against England in first one-day international
- John Legend Says New Album Is `richer'
- Nobel Prize Winner Naguib Mahfouz Dies
- Ballack fined euro70,000 for failing to declare wife's handbag
- Dutch government refuses to pay security measures for threatened right-wing politician
- Finnish shot putter tests positive for testosterone
- Nominees Announced for 2006 CMA Awards
- Schools reopen in Sri Lanka's besieged Jaffna, fighting rages in the east
- Euro barely changed against U.S. dollar
- Bush mourns death of Egyptian writer who won Nobel Prize in literature
- Team USA big in Japan
- Team USA big in Japan
- Belgian company launches euro82 million copper refinery project in Bulgaria
- Nominees Announced for 2006 CMA Awards
- Nominees Announced for 2006 CMA Awards
- Brad Paisley, Alan Jackson, and Kenny Chesney among nominees for country music awards
- Colin Farrell Gets Court Order Vs. Woman
- U.S. economy grows at a 2.9 percent pace in spring
- Black Crowes Drop Keyboardist, Delay CD
- Atletico signs midfielder Maniche
- Romania pays US$60 million to buy back Daewoo car factory
- Taylor Hicks Settles Suit With Producer
- Schwarzenegger vetoes bill making zinfandel California's 'historic' wine
- UK-US consortium picked to deliver infrastructure for 2012 Olympics
- Iran releases liberal intellectual accused of being U.S. agent
- Film noir adaptation of whodunit opens 63rd Venice film festival
- CBS Magazine Slims Down Couric in Photo
- Argentina captain Sorin agrees to terms with Hamburger SV
- Hannover's coach first to lose job this year in Bundesliga
- Gravesen signs for Celtic
- Iran releases liberal intellectual accused of being U.S. agent
- Iranian-born U.S. entrepreneur prepares to be first female space tourist
- CBS promotional magazine's photo of incoming news anchor Katie Couric altered to slim her down
- Iran releases liberal intellectual accused of being U.S. agent
- Concert will pay tribute to jazz great Maynard Ferguson
- Ahn ditched from Korean soccer squad
- Tuesday rain has fans longing for roof
- Tokyo ready to bid for 2016 Games
- Ahead of tough test, Agassi hopes for miracle
- Misfiring U.S. overcomes Nowitzki, Germany
- World version of basketball rougher than NBA's game
- France players welcome 'slave' Makeleke to team
- Seattle pitcher struck down by batted ball in Angels' loss
- Taiex ends 1.7% up, biggest gain in six weeks
- Euro, greenback strengthen against yen in Asia trade
- Dow, Nasdaq rebound on Fed meeting details
- AOL challenges iTunes with unlimited songs for a monthly fee
- Drug maker agrees to pay US$435m fine
- Beijing fighting to curb pace of growth
- Chinese investors cashing in on new Tibetan railway
- Apple says it's trying to resolve dispute over China iPod factory
- Amazon.com reveals prices for Vista OS
- Hackers steal AT&T customers' credit data
- Asians need 'decent work,' labor groups say
- 'Lost' character's submissiveness a false reflection of Asians, says Kim
- Americans found getting fatter
- Von Trapp children set for new movie 40 years after 'Sound of Music'
- Venice frets over future as residents flee city
- Venice frets over future as residents flee city
- Hemingway's home shelters 44 cats as storm approaches
- Iran returns to Central Asia
- Welcome to world peace
- PRC grab for oil behind Chad switch
- Prosecutor claims China court to rule on journalist spy case today
- Inmates reportedly shave heads to help mop up oil spill
- Abducted Tamil journalist freed after 20 hours
- Suspects beheaded, Afghan official says
- Abe to officially state candidacy
- U.S.-led troops kill 18 militants in Afghanistan
- Japanese officials see safe return of captive fishermen
- Shaanxi cuts down food prices
- South Korean newspaper says North's leader may be in China
- Vietnam dissident set free
- Chinese ministry says pursuing 'diplomacy' to end nuclear crisis
- Police officer dies in protest
- Splendor Kaohsiung presents two different moon cake gift boxes
- Sheraton features healthy moon cakes
- Far Eastern offers moon cake gift boxes
- Moon Festival at Hyatt Taipei
- Malaysia Airlines launches Enrich FFP
- Hurricane rakes Mexican resorts
- Weakened Ernesto hits Florida; East Coast warned of heavy rain
- Lula vows to help poor in second term
- Guyana's governing party seen ahead in poll count
- Saniora vows to have no contact with Israel
- Kurdish insurgents warn of 'hell' after Turkey bombings
- In Brief
- CAL to allow 20,000 foreigners to work at local '3K' industries
- 'Hua-Kang Wolf' files again for parole, says MOJ
- Woman says Fubon wrongfully fired her
- Taipei rated as happiest city in Taiwan
- Law to ban slaughtering live poultry in markets
- Kinmen official asks airlines for overseas flights
- Lawmaker pledges to try to abolish assembly law
- Independence advocates to mobilize massive rally
- Lu softens position on PRC policy
- Cabinet claims budget proposal does not contradict policy goals
- Executive Yuan vows to spur economy
- Entire cabinet to see Chen off on planned island trip, says Su
- Bomb at Baghdad market kills scores of civilians
- 'Juicy' scandals highlight macho society in Israel
- PRC Falun Gong follower jailed
- Chairman Yu denies intent to slander Shih
- MOFA refuses to comment on Chen's Pacific stopover
- Ortiz to remain hospitalized until Thursday
- De Palma's "Black Dahlia" begins Venice fest
- Poachers kill 100 elephants in Chad: survey
- Inmates shave heads to mop up Philippine oil spill
- Mud from Indonesian oil well engulfs key road
- EU blamed for demise of world's sharks
- Online 'support Taiwan's U.N. bid' petition kucks off
- 84% of Taiwan's reporters want to chande jobs: survey
- Taipei mayor urged to protect city relics
- Taipei to brace for traffic jams as sit-in starts
- Chen to make transit stop in Guam as scheduled
- Broadway Ticket Availability
- Schools reopen in Sri Lanka's besieged Jaffna, fighting rages in the east
- Iran releases liberal intellectual accused of being U.S. agent
- London's FTSE-100 closes up 41 points at 5929.3
- Candidate to replace Japanese prime minister urges reform of pacifist Constitution
- Candidate to replace Japanese prime minister urges reform of pacifist Constitution
- Judge Gives Corey Miller House Arrest
- Major Peruvian gold mine reaches accord with protesting farmers
- Middlesbrough signs Woodgate on loan; Huth on five-year deal
- Olazabal and McGinley in danger of missing Ryder Cup places
- 'Lion King' stage production to come to South Africa
- Venice Festival opens, all 21 films competing for Golden Lion are world premieres
- European stocks end higher on strong profits and gains by technology shares
- India's central bank says borrowing to subsidize fuel, food could hurt fiscal reforms
- India's central bank says borrowing to subsidize fuel, food could hurt fiscal reforms
- Visiting Syria, Venezuela's Chavez says two nations united against U.S. action in Mideast
- Wall Street mostly higher after GDP report
- Soldiers search through rubble for body of Pakistani tribal chief
- Soldiers search through rubble for body of Pakistani tribal chief
- Authorities seeking 12-year-old girl taken by father from Scotland to Pakistan
- Diawara signs with Charlton
- Diawara signs with Charlton
- Argentine-born striker Roberto Colautti joins Israel national team
- Naguib Mahfouz, the only Arab Nobel winner in literature, dies at 94
- Japanese court denies compensation for 8 Chinese former sex slaves
- Federal regulators form task force to study oversight of body parts industry
- CNN `Live From...' the Ladies Room
- UK-US consortium picked to deliver infrastructure for 2012 Olympics
- Donadoni shows off Italy's new attack
- CNN's `Live From...' aired live from the ladies room when anchor's mike left on
- Judge orders new damage trial in 2nd federal Vioxx case
- Pakistani president to visit Afghanistan next week for talks with Karzai
- Princeton University acquires collection of Irish theater works
- Democratic candidate accuses Rumsfeld of lying about progress in Iraq
- Liberal leadership candidate Michael Ignatieff auctions off dates with his supporters to raise cash
- England all out for 202 against Pakistan in first one-day international
- Delta pilot pension termination hearing nears
- Visiting Syria, Venezuela's Chavez says two nations united against U.S. action in Mideast
- Judge orders new trial on damage award in Vioxx case
- U.S. Open tries to get back on schedule with packed slate of matches
- Powell wins Warsaw 100 dash in 10.02
- Polish prime minister says homosexuals enjoy equal rights, anti-Semitic Poland 'a myth'
- Italian Di Luca wins fifth stage of Spanish Vuelta
- Brazilian defender Alecsandro to play for Portugal's Sporting
- Slovakia's government will allow sale of country's second-largest airport
- Visiting Syria, Venezuela's Chavez says two nations united against U.S. action in Mideast
- Liverpool star shares England fans frustration
- Pakistani president to visit Afghanistan next week for talks with Karzai
- EADS shares buoyed by reported Russian stake grab
- Taser chairman to retire Oct. 23, company taps son as successor
- Zidane headbutt could have fallout as Italy, France meet again
- Mexican government says it trusts lawmakers to act with 'civility' during state of nation address
- Judge orders new trial on $50 million compensatory damage award in Vioxx case
- Brazilian World Cup veteran Edilson leaves Vasco
- Japan's Denso invests in U.S. as other auto suppliers cut back
- Panel urges greater efforts to stop steroid use among young people
- French jobless rate falls to 8.9 percent in July from 9 percent in June
- Oil prices fall on rising U.S. inventories
- Relegated Juventus to play first Serie B match at Rimini
- Pink Performs Song for NBC Football Show
- Inzaghi finds his place in Italy's lineup
- Breakthrough reported in Chile copper mine strike talks
- Fisher will race in IRL season-closer
- Lester ready to try for third NASCAR start
- Greece's ATEbank reports 16.7 percent profit surge, helped by mortgages
- Pink Performs Song for NBC Football Show
- MTV Awards: video director Dave Meyers explains why videos still matter amid all the bling
- Musampa joins Trabzonspor
- Venezuelan presidential contender says there should be dialogue with U.S.
- Italian Di Luca wins fifth stage of Spanish Vuelta
- Bombardier's Q2 profit falls to $58 million from year-ago $117 million
- Home Depot cutting 300 jobs at Atlanta headquarters
- Brooks & Dunn and Brad Paisley receive 6 nominations for the Country Music Association Awards
- Car theft revives debate over expelling immigrants who commit crimes in France
- Thatcher banned and fined by Manchester City for illegal challenge
- Lighter maker Zippo files trademark complaint against four Chinese companies
- CBS Magazine Slims Down Couric in Photo
- CNN `Live From...' the Ladies Room
- Nominees for the 40th annual CMA Awards
- Pakistan given revised runs total to win after rain delay
- List of nominees announced for the 40th annual Country Music Association Awards
- Nobel Prize Winner Naguib Mahfouz Dies
- Mexican government says it trusts lawmakers to act with 'civility' during state of nation address
- Colin Farrell Gets Court Order Vs. Woman
- Chappelle Says He's Glad He Left TV Show
- New Orleans officials head to New York to pitch city rebuilding, Mardi Gras sponsorship
- Judge Gives Corey Miller House Arrest
- Guyana's ruling party appears headed for electoral win
- 40th Annual Country Music Award Nominees
- Nobel Prize Winner Naguib Mahfouz Dies
- Northwest Airlines willing to talk, but flight attendants call it pointless
- Swedish prime minister's aide resigns over tsunami response
- Venice Film Festival Opens
- Dollar falls against most major currencies
- Even with win, 2000 title seems like a long time ago to former champ Safin
- Coach Leao says Corinthians is fine without Tevez
- RadioShack uses e-mail to fire 400 employees as part of planned job cuts
- Nominees Announced for 2006 CMA Awards
- Guyana's ruling party appears headed for electoral win
- Wall Street has modest advance after GDP report; Dow ends up 12.97
- Three members of Congress call for hearings on U.S. broadcasting official
- No-result declared in first England-Pakistan ODI
- Securities and Exchange Commission drops action vs ex-Shell Chairman Watts, lawyer says
- Islamic art exhibit opens at Boston College museum
- Pennsylvania lawmaker still awaiting news on abducted son
- Oil prices rise on high demand, potential supply cuts
- Study asks, 'Is medical spending in U.S. worth it?' Yes, but ...
- `Psycho' Scriptwriter Stefano Dies at 84
- Brazil to play friendly against Switzerland in November
- 'Black Dahlia' Opens Venice Film Fest
- 'Psycho' scriptwriter and 'The Outer Limits' co-creator Joseph Stefano dies at 84
- Ruling party heads toward victory in Guyana elections
- Internacional signs Peruvian defender Hidalgo
- Annie Proulx Puts Wyo. Home Up for Sale
- Delta Air Lines earned $69 million in July
- `Psycho' Scriptwriter Stefano Dies at 84
- `Psycho' Scriptwriter Stefano Dies at 84
- Drug agency: Some Canadian Web sites sell counterfeit prescription drugs
- `Psycho' Scriptwriter Stefano Dies at 84
- Reports: Arsenal's Reyes and Madrid's Baptista in possible exchange
- Schwarzenegger reaches landmark deal on greenhouse gas emissions
- Schieffer Departs From Anchor Chair
- Powell wins Warsaw 100 dash in 10.02
- Gold, silver up; copper falls before strike vote news
- Annie Proulx Puts Wyo. Home Up for Sale
- Canada promises millions to cover soaring Vancouver Winter Olympics costs
- Drug agency: Some Canadian Web sites sell counterfeit prescription drugs
- Schwarzenegger reaches landmark deal on greenhouse gas emissions
- No result declared for England-Pakistan one-dayer
- Venezuela's moves for control of oil projects will erode companies' profits, analysts say
- Singer Barry Manilow in wheelchair until end of the week
- Federer, Nadal win in straight sets as U.S. Open tries to get back on schedule
- Cricket Australia cancels 1,300 Ashes tickets purchased on Web sites
- Bush to launch series of speeches to defend Iraq war, raise terrorism issues
- Four sue Iverson sued amid claims of dangerous security team
- Rockabilly Singer Simmons Dies at 69
- Rockabilly Singer Simmons Dies at 69
- Rockabilly musician Jumpin' Gene Simmons, who had a hit in 1964 with `Haunted House,' dies
- Corinthians acquire Brazilian striker Amoroso
- Sorenstam, Ochoa meet again
- Schwarzenegger reaches landmark deal on greenhouse gas emissions
- Venice Festival opens, all 21 films competing for Golden Lion are world premieres
- Pittsburgh beat Cubs in 11 innings for sweep
- Pittsburgh beat Cubs in 11 innings for sweep
- Federer, Nadal win in straight sets as U.S. Open tries to get back on schedule
- Mahfouz tribute: a 'role model' for Arab world
- Former Nicaraguan president says opponents should unite to defeat leftist Ortega
- Regulators order task force to study federal oversight of body parts industry
- West: My Best Video Wasn't Nominated
- Brazil's Embraer to sell 100 jets to China's Hainan Airlines
- Coach Leao says Corinthians is fine without Tevez
- West Says Best Video Wasn't Nominated
- FDA says some Canadian Web sites sell counterfeit prescription drugs
- Bolivia confirms its support for Venezuela's U.N. bid
- Wang pitches Yankees over Detroit
- Regulators order task force to study federal oversight of body parts industry
- GM Withdraws CBS' 'Survivor' Sponsorship
- Annie Proulx Puts Wyo. Home Up for Sale
- Thatcher banned and fined by Manchester City for illegal challenge
- Brazil's central bank cuts key lending rate to 14.25 percent
- Internacional signs Peruvian defender Hidalgo, Brazilian midfielder Pinga
- Fijian winger Caucaunibuca has typhoid fever
- Fijian winger Caucaunibuca has typhoid fever
- Latin rock pioneer Mana's latest album tops charts in U.S., Mexico
- Carson Contemporary Buys Iowa Birthplace
- Venezuelan presidential contender says democracy at risk
- Chad's president forms commission to re-negotiate oil company agreements
- ECB seen keeping interest rates steady, but hints awaited on next rise
- Europe's first lunar mission heads for expected crash landing Sunday
- Iranian-born U.S. entrepreneur prepares to be first female space tourist
- Zidane head-butt could have fallout as Italy, France meet again
- Colombian cardinal denies saying abortion doctors to be excommunicated
- Head of Coca-Cola unit to take top job at Clorox
- Europe's Ryder Cup players building respect for U.S. team
- California governor, legislators reach landmark deal on greenhouse gas emissions
- Venice Film Festival Opens With `Dahlia'
- Inter Milan aims high with new player roster
- Taxpayers pick up most of the tab as Bush campaigns for Republicans
- AC Milan out to prove a point this season
- AS Roma relying on Totti and Montella returning to form
- Juventus preparing for tough season in Serie B
- Carson contemporary buys Iowa home where the late `Tonight' host was born
- Bangkok's maze of markets: An excellent shopping adventures
- Great Lakes cruises offer majestic views, relaxing pace
- History on the harbor in Boston
- Survivor-guided tours try to fill in the emptiness at ground zero
- Happy returns for Williams, Hingis, Safin on busy day at Open
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- New Zealand lawmaker suspended from duties as police open graft investigation
- Own goal gives Toluca win over Tecos in Mexican League
- Andretti, Kanaan, Patrick anchor 2007 AGR team
- Ruling party heads toward victory in Guyana elections
- Opposition candidate launches ad attack on Brazilian president
- Japanese stocks moderately higher, dollar up against the yen in early trade
- Japanese stocks moderately higher, dollar up against the yen in early trade
- Top-seeded Federer, Mauresmo win Open openers
- Ruling party heads toward victory in Guyana elections
- Japanese stocks moderately higher, dollar up against the yen in early trade
- California governor, legislators reach landmark deal on greenhouse gas emissions
- Tokyo war shrine to revise museum's accusations of U.S. provocation in World War II
- Malaysia's Petronas disputes Chad expulsion order over failure to pay taxes
- Asia needs jobs that provide "decent work," attendees of U.N. labor conference say
- China raises economic growth figure for 2005 to 10.2 percent amid efforts to cool boom
- Apple says it's trying to resolve dispute over labor conditions at Chinese iPod factory
- Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax posts 7 percent profit fall
- Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax posts 7 percent profit fall
- Japanese industrial production falls 0.9 percent in July
- Japanese industrial production falls 0.9 percent in July
- US Airways orders more Airbus aircraft
- Federer and coach set to help Australian charity
- Federer and coach set to help Australian charity
- Ruling party heads toward victory in Guyana elections
- Happy returns for Williams, Hingis, Safin on busy day at Open
- Company at center of iPod labor accusations easing its defamation claim
- Company at center of iPod labor accusations easing its defamation claim
- FedEx gets permission for more weekly flights to China
- General Motors pulls sponsorship of reality TV show 'Survivor', but not over racial flap
- Sacramento easily wins WNBA finals opener
- Mexican president gives last state-of-nation address amid protests, uncertainty over successor
- South Korea's Ssangyong Motor workers to resume work after seven-week strike
- South Korea's Ssangyong Motor workers to resume work after seven-week strike
- U.S. Open Seeds Fared
- South Korean blockbuster 'The Host' scores hit with mistrusting view of authorities, US
- South Korean blockbuster 'The Host' scores hit with mistrusting view of authorities, US
- California bills aim to help local governments fight superstores
- Sacramento easily wins WNBA finals opener
- Japanese stocks higher on broad-based buying; dollar up against the yen
- Japanese stocks higher on broad-based buying; dollar up against the yen
- Warriors welcome back Nelson
- Glenn Ford, longtime leading man in scores of films, dies at 90
- Actor Glenn Ford Dies at 90
- Acot Glenn Ford Dies at 90
- Glenn Ford, longtime leading man in scores of films, dies at 90
- LaRoche's hot bat helps Atlanta beat San Francisco
- Acot Glenn Ford Dies at 90
- Actor Glenn Ford Dies at 90
- Top-seeded Federer, Mauresmo win Open openers
- LaRoche's hot bat helps Atlanta beat San Francisco
- Tyson becomes just another freak show on the Vegas Strip
- Company at center of iPod labor accusations easing its defamation claim
- Company at center of iPod labor accusations easing its defamation claim
- California governor, legislators reach landmark deal on greenhouse gas emissions
- Schwarzer among 18 Aussies abroad drafted in for Kuwait game
- Schwarzer among 18 Aussies abroad drafted in for Kuwait game
- Japan government spokesman calls for caution on allowing women to take imperial throne
- Nationalist Abe rides wave of popularity as front-runner to lead Japanese government
- Company at center of iPod labor accusations easing its defamation claim
- Company at center of iPod labor accusations easing its defamation claim
- Poll: Fears of another terror attack remain real in US
- Company at center of iPod labor accusations easing its defamation claim
- Company at center of iPod labor accusations easing its defamation claim
- Malaysia celebrates National Day amid leader's plea to preserve racial harmony
- Glenn Ford, longtime leading man in scores of films, dies at 90
- South Korea, Japan to hold talks on North Korea's nuclear program, other issues
- US interior secretary inspects BP's damaged Alaska pipeline; production may restart sooner than expected
- Reports: British man, Malaysian wife charged with money laundering
- Actor Glenn Ford Dies at 90
- Chinese director Feng Xiaogang becomes commercial success beyond the art house
- Rights group: 936 people remain missing in Nepal conflict
- California governor, legislators reach landmark deal on greenhouse gas emissions
- Wang pitches 16th win as Yankees share doubleheader with Detroit
- Australia to push for greater access to China's services markets in free trade talks
- Australia to push for greater access to China's services markets in free trade talks
- Schwarzer among 18 Aussies abroad drafted in for Kuwait game
- Fijian winger Caucaunibuca has typhoid fever
- Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax posts 7 percent profit fall
- Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax posts 7 percent profit fall
- China sentences Hong Kong reporter to five years on spying charges
- Former Continental chief Bethune joins Aloha as chairman
- Cops ignore Thai PM's illegal vehicle for sake of security
- Cops ignore Thai PM's illegal vehicle for sake of security
- LaRoche's hot bat helps Atlanta beat San Francisco
- Japanese auto production rises 8.2 percent in July
- Japanese auto production rises 8.2 percent in July
- Australian magistrate criticizes government's 'farcical' use of counterterror law
- California signs more deals with tribes for more slot machines
- Wang pitches 16th win as Yankees share doubleheader with Detroit
- Wang ties major league high with 16th win
- New Zealand stocks rise as Telecom Corp. offsets downbeat market
- Veteran Hong Kong actor-singer Andy Lau says he isn't workaholic
- Russian boat runs aground off northern Japanese island; no injuries
- Real Salt Lake beats Galaxy 1-0
- Police say at least 22 bombs explode in southern Thailand, 2 dead
- Australian magistrate criticizes government's 'farcical' use of counterterror law
- Taiwan president to pass through US territory of Guam during upcoming trip
- Taiwan president to pass through US territory of Guam during upcoming trip
- Company at center of iPod labor accusations easing its defamation claim
- Air France-KLM says 1st quarter net profit more than doubled
- Japanese stocks make broad advance; Toshiba, Canon, Sony gain
- Japanese stocks make broad advance; Toshiba, Canon, Sony gain
- Campus Cops Enforce Traffic on Segway
- Diageo reports profit up 21.7 percent in year ended June 30
- Flower Bandit Leaves Thank You Note
- Fred Couples withdraws from next week's Singapore Open due to illness
- Fred Couples withdraws from next week's Singapore Open due to illness
- Schwarzer among 18 Aussies abroad drafted in for Kuwait game
- Schwarzer among 18 Aussies abroad drafted in for Kuwait game
- Schwarzer among 18 Aussies abroad drafted in for Kuwait game
- Campus Cops Enforce Traffic on Segway
- Fred Couples withdraws from next week's Singapore Open due to illness
- Chinese investigation sends chill through activist groups
- L'Oreal reports 1st half profits up 22 percent
- Dutch ING Groep bids for Canada's Summit Real Estate in deal worth euro2.4 billion
- Dollar climbs to 6-week high vs yen on weak Japanese industrial output data
- Dollar climbs to 6-week high vs yen on weak Japanese industrial output data
- Bartender Gets $10,000 Tip on $26 Tab
- Indian considers quota plan to help low castes enter private colleges
- Bartender Gets $10,000 Tip on $26 Tab
- Bartender Gets $10,000 Tip on $26 Tab
- Dollar climbs to 6-week high vs yen on weak Japanese industrial output data
- Dollar climbs to 6-week high vs yen on weak Japanese industrial output data
- Diageo reports profit up 21.7 percent in year ended June 30
- Dollar climbs to 6-week high vs yen on weak Japanese industrial output data
- Dollar climbs to 6-week high vs yen on weak Japanese industrial output data
- Hemingway Home Is the Cat's Meow
- Cambodia reports improvement in child survival rate
- Aviation industry group chief urges US, Europe to fix passenger data-sharing deal quickly
- Philippine stocks rise 0.7 percent on positive GDP data
- Australian stocks rise to 6-month high, lifted by gains in commodity prices
- Taiwan shares rise 0.4 percent on optimism about corporate earnings outlook
- Japanese court orders Kyodo News agency to compensate Bangladeshi man over defamation
- Two months until Election Day, Bush begins series of speeches defending war
- Norwegian unemployment falls to 2.7 percent, lowest rate since 1999
- Japanese stocks advance broadly; Toshiba, Canon, Sony gain
- Japanese stocks advance broadly; Toshiba, Canon, Sony gain
- Foo Fighters' Grohl says offer to buy beer for formerly trapped miners is still good
- Foo Fighters' Grohl says offer to buy beer for formerly trapped miners is still good
- Japanese government sets to increase doctors in rural areas facing severe shortage
- Japanese government sets to increase doctors in rural areas facing severe shortage
- London sports opener
- Judge reads verdict in politically charged murder trial in Kazakhstan
- Chinese investigation sends chill through activist groups
- Chinese investigation sends chill through activist groups
- Moderate quake rattles Tokyo area during world championships
- Villarreal signs defender Fuentes
- Actor Glenn Ford Dies at 90
- Tevez and Mascherano to join West Ham on loan deals
- Philippine stocks rise 0.7 percent on positive GDP data
- Botched train bombings prompt debate over Germany's anti-terrorism measures
- Reports: Ronaldo, Baptista and Helguera to depart Madrid in swap deals
- Former Belgium goalkeeper takes over as coach Standard Liege
- Spanish-French tobacco company Altadis says 2nd-quarter profit falls 36 percent
- Levante signs former Spain goalkeeper Molina
- Bulgarian weightlifter tests positive
- Euro-zone inflation cools to 2.3 percent in August
- Japanese robot adds speakers-on-wheels to iPod player
- 'On the Edge' clever look at rehabilitating undercover police officers
- Italy to celebrate World Cup title against Lithuania
- Scandal penalties make for wide open Serie A race
- AC Milan signs Oliveira from Betis
- Australia's Telstra Corp. buys China's SouFun web business for US$254 million
- Australia's Telstra Corp. buys China's SouFun web business for US$254 million
- Newcastle signs Manchester United striker Giuseppe Rossi on loan
- Future wireless technologies promise blazing speed, but still long off
- Pakistani soldiers say body of slain tribal leader pinned under boulder
- Bangladesh High Court upholds death sentence of seven Islamic militants
- French authorities approve CanalSat-TPS merger
- Pakistani soldiers say body of slain tribal leader pinned under boulder
- Unemployment falls slightly in August, rate still 10.5 percent
- New Zealand lawmaker suspended from duties as police open graft investigation
- BAA PLC, owner of major London airports, rejects calls for break-up
- U.S. gaming company Harrah's to pay US$530 million for London Clubs International
- Child workers decreasing in Asia, but numbers still high, UN labor body says
- Philippine army: Alleged mass graves of suspected communist rebel spies discovered
- Bulgarian weightlifter tests positive
- Dollar falls, gold rises in European morning trading
- Hong Kong shares rise, led by China Mobile, property issues
- Tajik parliament sets Nov. 6 date for presidential election
- Tajik parliament sets Nov. 6 date for presidential election
- Japan's trade with NKorea plunges in July amid sanctions after missile firing
- Greece's National Bank posts 65 percent gain in net profit for January-July period
- Family, art experts in dispute over returned expressionist masterpiece
- Top Islamic leaders led funeral prayers for Nobel laureate Naguib Mahfouz
- Diageo reports profit up 21.7 percent in year ended June 30
- India's envoy to Pakistan to head foreign ministry in New Delhi
- Cambodian lawmakers push to criminalize adultery
- Daly withdraws because of a stomach virus
- Turkey says choosing Turkish Cypriot president to give F1 trophy didn't break rules
- Another 250 Africans arrive in Spain's Canary Islands
- Philippine economy grows 5.5 percent in 2nd quarter
- Philippine economy grows 5.5 percent in 2nd quarter
- Portsmouth signs Andy Cole from Manchester City
- California unveils landmark plan to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by 25 percent by 2020
- Chadian president takes on powerful oil interests to reduce his political isolation
- South Korean president apologizes over gambling scandal
- Turkey rallies for 95-84 overtime win over Lithuania at basketball worlds
- Turkey rallies for 95-84 overtime win over Lithuania at basketball worlds
- Two Vietnamese companies say imported acetone-mixed gasoline from Singapore
- Daly withdraws because of a stomach virus
- Future wireless technologies promise blazing speed, but still long off
- Haig and Both share early lead at Malaysian Masters
- Haig and Both share early lead at Malaysian Masters
- Taiwan's Hon Hai posts 40 percent gain in 1st-half net profit
- Taiwan's Hon Hai posts 40 percent gain in 1st-half net profit
- Sparta fires coach Griga
- Samsung phone chief says company to focus on premium products, not market share
- Thai share rise 0.9 percent, led by rebound in energy stocks
- President Roh strongly defends SKorea's push to regain wartime command from US
- Telenor ASA completes acquisition of Serbia's Mobi 63
- Indonesian shares raise on hopes of slow inflation
- Egyptian director calls Mahfouz a 'role model' for Arab world
- Zanzibar Muslim group won't tolerate party honoring Queen frontman Freddie Mercury
- U.S. crushes New Zealand, China, Japan and Australia stay unbeaten at worlds
- U.S. crushes New Zealand, China, Japan and Australia stay unbeaten at worlds
- London's FTSE-100 index down 6.2 points at 5923.1 at midday
- EU levies antidumping duties on South Korean refrigerators
- Reading may drop Lita over arrest
- Billionaire investor Warren Buffett marries longtime companion on his 76th birthday
- Pakistani soldiers say body of slain tribal leader pinned under boulder
- Bills aim to help local governments fight superstores
- India shares dip; Reliance, steel stocks lead fall
- India shares dip; Reliance, steel stocks lead fall
- ECB leaves key interest rate unchanged at 3 percent
- Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to focus on mobile Internet to grow revenue
- Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to focus on mobile Internet to grow revenue
- Turkey says choosing Turkish Cypriot leader to give F1 trophy didn't break rules
- Kazakh court sentences suspect in political killing to death, 9 others up to 20 years in prison
- ECB leaves key interest rate unchanged at 3 percent
- Japan defense agency seeks sharp increase in missile defense budget for fiscal 2007
- CBS Magazine Slims Down Couric in Photo
- Fast-growing Irish insurer Quinn-direct plans 1,000 more jobs
- German unemployment falls slightly in August, rate still 10.5 percent
- German minister rejects Jewish leader's criticism of remarks on Israeli actions
- Telenor ASA completes acquisition of Serbia's Mobi 63
- Tottenham signs Steed Malbranque from Fulham
- Indian state switching all school computers from Windows to Linux
- Indian state switching all school computers from Windows to Linux
- U.S. stores report solid sales in August
- Brandt regains consciousness, two days after crash
- Muslim Group Offended by Mercury Party
- Softball body will set up a task force to win back Olympic status
- Softball body will set up a task force to win back Olympic status
- Oldest Bach Manscripts Found
- Previously Unknown Bach Work Discovered
- Softball body will set up a task force to win back Olympic status
- German researchers find copies of music handwritten by Bach
- Ford explores possible sale of Aston Martin brand
- Routledge joins Fulham on season-long loan
- ECB's Trichet calls for "strong vigilance" after bank leaves key interest rate unchanged at 3 percent
- Telefonica to re-brand fixed line, mobile operations in Czech Republic
- Euro up slightly against U.S. dollar as ECB leaves interest rates unchanged
- France reports case of bluetongue in cow near Belgian border
- ECB's Trichet calls for "strong vigilance," setting stage for likely rate increase in October
- French market authority faces possible investigation on altered Rhodia report
- France edges Germany 75-73 at basketball worlds
- Turkey rallies for 95-84 overtime win over Lithuania at basketball worlds
- Turkey rallies for 95-84 overtime win over Lithuania at basketball worlds
- Italy to celebrate World Cup title against Lithuania
- Police search for 1981 bomb allegedly planted to target Sinn Fein leaders
- Oil prices continue rise on high fuel demand, concerns of supply disruptions
- Consumer spending in July rises at fastest pace in 6 months
- Japan business leaders to visit China next week for talks with Chinese leaders
- U.S. senator Obama visits Ethiopians displaced by floods
- Makelele came back for France against his will
- Ullrich and T-Mobile reach agreement to end contract
- Howell shares early lead with Erlandsson
- FA, Premier League to investigate Chelsea for illegally approaching players
- Iran's vice foreign minister, in Japan, says Tehran ready for negotiations
- Tevez and Mascherano set to join West Ham on loan deals
- Bangladesh High Court upholds death sentence of seven Islamic militants
- At least 22 bombs explode in southern Thailand, 2 dead, police say
- Buzz builds over possible sale of massive NYC apartment complex
- Stolen Credit Cards Used in Ticket Fraud
- ING Groep bids euro1.54 billion for Canada's Summit Real Estate Investment Trust
- Chemicals maker Dow Chemical to close 3 plants in Canada and Italy, cut 750 jobs
- Stolen Credit Cards Used in Ticket Fraud
- Stolen Credit Cards Used in Ticket Fraud
- Stolen Credit Cards Used in Ticket Fraud
- Ford explores possible sale of Aston Martin sports car brand
- Wall Street slightly higher as consumer spending grows
- Britain considers limits on immigration from Romania, Bulgaria
- Norwegian who served U.S. prison term for price fixing named head of Frontline tanker group
- Colombian striker Munoz to play for Brazil's Goias
- Donadoni chases Euro glory for World Cup winner Italy
- Chelsea fined 40,000 pounds over private drug tests
- Canadian gold-miner Goldcorp to buy U.S. rival Glamis Gold for US$8.6 billion in stock
- Unwanted Saviola to stay with Barcelona
- U.S. consumer spending in July rises at fastest pace in 6 months
- Islamist opposition joins mourning for Nobel laureate Naguib Mahfouz
- Orders to U.S. factories fall by 0.6 percent in July
- Wang downs Detroit Tigers 2-0 for MLB-best 16th win
- Tyson manages to find new low in Vegas casino
- Sprewell accused of assault
- Woeful England dispatched with ease in one-day match
- Roddick's a birthday winner
- Hingis, Williams advance
- Wang emerging as Yankees' quiet ace in the hole
- Zimbabwe may go from bad to worse
- Britons saying 'ta-ta' to merry old England
- Just what kind of criminal is Padilla anyway?
- Taiwan needs front to crush corruption
- Israeli town faces postwar struggle amid conflict with Lebanon's Hezbollah
- Clinical trial reveals stimulation best treatment for Parkinson's
- Family, experts dispute over returned art piece
- Exotic monkeys seen finding new homes in Johannesburg suberbs
- Leftist murders spark fear in Philippines
- Fleeing violence, Arabs in Iraq escape to Kurdistan
- Taiwan shares close slightly up to 6,611.77
- Yen drops on weak Japanese industrial output data
- Dow has modest advance after strong GDP report
- Acer shares jump after Q2 net surges 36%
- Chunghwa Telecom set to sell ADRs, may hold domestic sale
- PRC seen playing 'vital role' in sustaining world economy
- Asustek forms US$30 million venture with Huan Hsin
- Global airline industry to halve losses, says IATA
- Hongfujin easing defamation claim to symbolic 1 yuan
- In Brief
- International forces launch hunt for escaped rebel chief
- China reveals sentence for espionage case
- Russian vessel runs aground off Japan island, guard reports
- Ministry says Taliban militants attack town in Afghan south
- U.N. warns aid work may halt after Sri Lanka killings
- In Brief
- Algerians divided over amnesty for insurgents
- Upgraded tropical storm moves north towards alerted Carolinas
- Donors meet in Sweden for Lebanon aid conference
- Greenhouse-gas emissions to be addressed in California
- Israel kills top militant in Nablus
- Thousands cheer as Uganda truce remains in effect
- In Brief
- Paroled rapists said to be monitored by electronic system
- ENT physician makes art from recovered bones
- Irregular menstruation cycle may be sign of cancer, expert warns
- Disposable utensil ban to start today, says EPA
- Many found against Chen Yulin's proposed visit
- Former FSC chief indicted, faces 7-year prison sentence
- TSU claims neutrality amid presidential conflict
- Survey shows most reporters ready to change their careers
- Anti-corruption group calls for 1 million letters
- MOF's energy tax plan falls under KMT scrutiny
- NPA plans 'soft approach' at sit-in after curfew
- Media 'ridicule' insults Taiwan people, says Chen
- Israel blasted for using cluster bombs
- Israeli army says it has transferred full control of an area near border
- Iran defies U.N. deadline, IAEA says
- Thailand rocked by 22 bombs
- Key ETC scandal player sentenced
- President to use Air Force One for trip to Palau
- Tim Yip offers visual feast in designs for 'The Banquet'
- Sweet, sweet teenage revenge fantasy
- 'Desperate Housewives' boy toy makes leap to big screen
- Some celebrity couples always seemed mismatched to us
- Want Cruise's job? Here's what you need to know
- Mary J Blige breaks through the drama
- Muslim group won't tolerate party honoring Freddie Mercury
- Sangrias, spritzers bring refreshing edge to summertime sipping
- TIPS
- Shaking our salt addiction
- Events
- Theater
- Concerts
- Live Music
- Clubs &Pubs
- Hotels
- Museums
- Picks
- Justin Timberlake at the Disco to rock MTV
- 'Crossover' opens Friday in the U.S.
- British TV to show fictional Bush assassination
- Rich nations' greenhouse gases up, despite curbs
- Philippines says tanker found, no fresh leaks seen
- Taoyuan residents favor changing airport's name
- Journalists urged to respect people's human rights
- Oil prices drop below $70 a barrel
- Woodgate aims for regular play and England recall
- Bush compares Islamic radicals to Nazis and communists
- Spain again appeals for more help from Europe to deal with immigrants
- BP officials optimistic about resuming full oil flow from Prudhoe Bay
- London's FTSE-100 index closed down 23.20 points at 5906.10
- World Cup soccer fever crimps Brazil's economy in 2Q
- Two Stolen Edvard Munch Works Recovered
- Woodward quits Southampton
- Plane carrying Welsh national soccer team makes emergency landing
- Top Malawi musician and opposition politician jailed for forgery
- Tevez and Mascherano join West Ham on permanent deals
- Allianz unit sells Four Seasons Healthcare to Delta Commercial Property
- Two Stolen Edvard Munch Works Recovered
- Canada's Goldcorp to acquire U.S. rival gold-miner Glamis Gold for $8.6 billion in stock
- Thor Hushovd wins sixth stage of Vuelta
- Alcatel boss defends terms of Lucent tie-up
- Tevez and Mascherano join West Ham on permanent deals
- Ribery ready to take the place of Zidane
- Former Village People Singer Plans Rehab
- Writer hoodwinked into printing fake love letter in poet's biography
- ECB's Trichet sets stage for another European rate hike in October
- European stocks end lower on concern about future rate hikes
- Flamengo acquires Brazilian striker Jaja from Spain's Getafe
- Portsmouth signs Kranjcar from Hajduk Split
- Dutch Internet company releases customer name in file-sharing fight
- Thor Hushovd wins sixth stage of Vuelta
- Davenport enjoys New York bagels
- Wall Street edges lower as investors hedge their bets
- Billionaire investor Warren Buffett marries longtime companion on his 76th birthday
- `Apprentice' co-star Carolyn Kepcher is fired by Donald Trump
- First Thai film to compete for Golden Lion premieres at Venice Film Festival
- Japan, Germany need to help U.S. power global economy or risk global slump: U.N. report
- `Apprentice' Figure Carolyn Kepcher Axed
- German researchers find earliest Bach manuscripts
- `Apprentice' Figure Carolyn Kepcher Axed
- Ullrich and T-Mobile reach agreement to end contract
- Tottenham agrees fee to buy Pascal Chimbonda
-
-
-
- Pliva receives another bid for takeover from Iceland-based Actavis
- Nokia buys German navigation software firm gate5 to offer mobile map functions
- Three club officials are targets in Schalke tax evasion investigation
- Former Village People Singer Plans Rehab
-
-
- Tottenham agrees fee to buy Pascal Chimbonda
-
- Sen. Clinton touts women's hall; hosts "Moms for Hillary"
- Pan American Games in Rio could have problems testing for banned drugs
- Bush compares Islamic radicals to Nazis and communists
- Newsweek editor Mark Whitaker reportedly stepping down
- Farm Aid to feature Willie Nelson and Neil Young, polka to reggae
- Santos signs Brazil World Cup midfielder Ze Roberto
- Tevez and Mascherano join West Ham on permanent deals
- Guyana's ruling party expected to pick up 5 more parliament seats
- One year later, U.S. refiners cautiously eye expansion
- Canada's Goldcorp to acquire rival U.S. gold-miner Glamis Gold for $8.6 billion in stock
- Bush compares Islamic radicals to Nazis and communists
- Italy's Cassano hurts right ankle again during training
- Scientists turn immune cells into tumor fighters to treat melanoma
- Reports: Ronaldo and Helguera to remain with Real Madrid
- Tottenham agrees fee to buy Pascal Chimbonda
-
-
-
-
- Howell, Westwood return to form as Ryder Cup looms
- Canada to arm border guards along U.S. border
- Two Stolen Edvard Munch Works Recovered
- Coach Gusmao leaves Brazil's Sao Caetano
- Manilow Is Doing Well After Hip Surgery
- `Apprentice' Figure Carolyn Kepcher Axed
- Juventus withdraws appeal to ordinary court
- U.S. plans to build nuclear plants to meet growing electricity demand in Texas
- Scientists turn immune cells into tumor fighters to treat melanoma
- FIA summons Turkish GP organizers over prize-giving ceremony
- New York City releases treatment guidelines for illnesses linked to World Trade Center attacks
- Germany settles bitter shoe dispute with players
- Valencia loans Fiore to Torino
- `Lion King' Production to South Africa
- Death in Hollywood Tops Venice Slate
- `Apprentice' Figure Carolyn Kepcher Axed
- Diana Admirers Mark 9 Years Since Death
- Government to allow Venezuelans to buy euros as well as dollars for overseas trips
- Fed chief Bernanke bullish on productivity gains
- Carson Contemporary Buys Iowa Birthplace
- Davenport enjoys New York bagels
- Former Village People Singer Plans Rehab
- Poets Take to the Road This Fall
- AP-Ipsos Poll: Fears of another terror attack remain real, especially in New York, Washington
- Coach Gusmao leaves Brazil's Sao Caetano
- USFDA says French drug maker Sanofi-Aventis' heart medicine Multaq non-approvable
- Poets Take to Road for Green Bus Tour
- Valencia loans Fiore to Torino
- Poets Take to Road, Touring in Green Bus
- Bards on the bus: Poets take to the road this fall
- Spain again appeals for more help from Europe to deal with immigrants
- Police search for 1981 bomb allegedly planted to target Sinn Fein leaders
- Bards on the bus: Poets take to the road this fall
- Tens of thousands rally for freedom of captured Israeli soldiers
- Poets Go on Road, Touring Nation by Bus
- Poets Go on Road, Touring Nation by Bus
- Howell, Westwood return to form as Ryder Cup looms
- Dave Grohl Says Beer Offer Is Still Good
- Two Stolen Edvard Munch Works Recovered
- Los Angeles domes, a utopian solution to homeless, auctioned online
- Davenport orders 2 bagels for breakfast at Open
- Davenport orders 2 bagels for breakfast at Open
- British TV channel to show film of fictional Bush assassination
- Liverpool sells Kromkamp to PSV Eindhoven
- Soaring crime sparks dueling protests in Argentina
- British TV channel to show film of fictional Bush assassination
- Brazil's volleyball coach says he was an option to take over soccer squad
- Glenn Ford: No Oscar, but a Great Career
-
- Plane carrying Welsh national soccer team makes emergency landing
- Studios to release high-def DVDs in Europe, continuing slow rollout
- Oil prices end slightly higher as market eyes U.N.-Iran standoff
- Dollar higher against euro, yen after a slew of economic data
- Trump Fires `Apprentice' Co-Star
- `Apprentice' Figure Carolyn Kepcher Axed
- `Apprentice' co-star Carolyn Kepcher is fired by Donald Trump
- `Apprentice' co-star Carolyn Kepcher is fired by Donald Trump
- Canada to arm border guards along U.S. border
- Direct-mail marketer Advo shares drop after Valassis sues to kill $1.3 billion merger
- Wall Street dips as investors await employment data
- Muslim Group Offended by Mercury Party
- Australian company opens bid for New Orleans petroleum producer
- Two Stolen Edvard Munch Works Recovered
- Muslim Group Offended by Mercury Party
- FBI agents search Alaska legislative offices
- Starbucks' August sales growth down, but better than expected
- Yorke leaves Sydney FC to join Sunderland
- Portsmouth acquires Kranjcar from Hajduk Split
- Russia tops Olympic, world champion Sweden in Euro Hockey Tour opener
- Canada's Goldcorp to acquire rival U.S. gold-miner Glamis Gold for $8.6 billion in stock
- Pitt, Jolie to watch hurricane-wrecked neighborhood rebuild
- Poets Go on Road, Touring Nation by Bus
- Wizards sold to investment group
- Canada to arm border guards along U.S. border
- Two Stolen Edvard Munch Works Recovered
- Judge halts sales of generic version of blood thinner Plavix
- U.S. consumer spending rises at fastest pace in 6 months
- Veteran Johnson eclipses strong field to win 110 hurdles
- Ford puts Aston Martin sports car brand up for sale
- Arsenal's Reyes and Madrid's Baptista in exchange loan deal
- Kluivert joins PSV Eindhoven on free transfer
- Luxembourg's Millicom buys controlling stake in Colombian wireless provider Ola
- Manchester City signs U.S. midfielder Beasley on season-long loan
- Judge halts sales of generic version of blood thinner Plavix
- Villarreal signs defenders Fuentes and Cygan
- Silver surges, hits 3-month high; gold also rises
- Strippers Help Las Vegas Area Schools
- NYC judge halts sales of generic version of blood thinner Plavix
- Weather keeps interior secretary from visiting Arctic refuge
- Pitt, Jolie to Watch New Orleans Rebuild
- Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson to remake classic 'Dam Busters' movie
- Brit TV Film on Fictional Bush Slaying
- Sharapova, Davenport score in straight sets
- Spanish league transfers
- Arsenal's Reyes and Madrid's Baptista in exchange loan deal
- Yorke leaves Sydney FC to join Sunderland
- Poets Take to the Road This Fall
- Police investigated for filming abuse of two girls in Colombia
- Appeals board rules man from Northern Ireland can be deported
- A trip to Ireland amid Tiger's longest winning streak in six years
- Strike ends at world's largest privately owned copper mine
- NYC judge halts sales of generic version of blood thinner Plavix
- A-Rod's three hits end slump, paces Yankees over Tigers
- Tevez move to West Ham is big surprise
- Appeals board rules man from Northern Ireland can be deported
- Strike ends at world's largest privately owned copper mine, union official says
- English league transfers
- MTV Awards Kicking Off With Timberlake
- Peru judge indicts presidential runner-up Humala on human rights charges
- Britain considers limits on immigration from Romania, Bulgaria
- Peru judge indicts presidential runner-up Humala on human rights charges
- First Thai film to compete for Golden Lion premieres at Venice Film Festival
- Golden West shareholder meeting heralds the end of an era
- Judge gives dog protection order; US man accused of beating it
- Microsoft awards executives millions in stock grants
- Weather keeps interior secretary from visiting Arctic refuge
- Thai authorities arrest four after at least 22 bombs explode in southern Thailand; 1 dead
-
- Strike ends at world's largest privately owned copper mine, union official says
- Five years on, hunt for bin Laden is chasing shadows and raising tensions
- The stories of 9/11 lie beneath Brooklyn
- Five years after attack, how have Americans have changed _ as individuals, as a people
- Victims' families a powerful lobby _ 'Anger has worked for me'
- Santiago de Cuba is the city that has a grip on the island's soul
- Indonesia's traditional puppets tackle terrorism and other tough issues
- Violence uproots Shiites and Sunnis, threatening to divide the capital for generations
- Golden Smog still offers a release for its members' day jobs
- Old film noirs find the light in parade of DVDs
- Bond's return leads light season for Hollywood franchise flicks
- Highlights of fall Hollywood lineup
- Jessica Simpson, no longer a `Newlywed,' charts new path with CD "A Public Affair"
- Katie Couric's ascension has a huge domino effect on the television industry
- Five years later, audiences still wary of 9/11 stories
- Laid-off animators start new studio to keep 2-D films alive
- Tribune increases ownership stake in amNew York to 100 percent
- Producer J. Dilla's turn in the spotlight comes after his untimely death
- Last of Ziegfeld Follies girls still alive and kicking
- No Oscar, no big bucks, but Glenn Ford enjoyed one of the longest star careers in Hollywood
- Kiki & Herb make their outrageous Broadway debut
- Fate knocks at the door: kid composer gets first contract from Sony Classical
- Five NFL teams worth over $1 billion, according to Forbes
- Translator of Rumi's poetry among most popular Americans in Iran
- Q&A: New memoir by N.W.A. business manager describes how gangsta rap exploded into global force
- Novela idea: Networks offer English-language version of popular Latin telenovelas
- Q&A: He can talk, but Jerry Springer is dreading his `Dancing with the Stars' debut
- Peru judge indicts presidential runner-up Humala on human rights charges
- At the Movies: `This Film Is Not Yet Rated'
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- At the Movies: `Lassie'
- At the Movies: `Crossover'
- Justin Timberlake, Beyonce and Panic! At The Disco to rock MTV Awards
- Hingis upset in Open's 2nd round; easy wins for other top women
- Peru judge indicts presidential runner-up Humala on human rights charges
- `Break-Up' Quite the Fertile Film
- CBS Says It's Replaced GM for 'Survivor'
- Protesters, lawmakers vow to keep Mexican president from giving his state-of-the-nation address
- Montgomerie revels in his Ryder Cup status
- Japanese stocks fall on open; dollar lower against yen
- Japanese stocks fall on open; dollar lower against yen
- Fergie Starts Off MTV Pre-Show With Sass
- U.S. Newmont executive take the stand in Indonesian pollution trial
- U.S. Newmont executive take the stand in Indonesian pollution trial
- U.S. Newmont executive take the stand in Indonesian pollution trial
- Japanese stocks fall on open; dollar lower against yen
- Analysis: China's jailing of reporter reflects government effort to tighten media control
- Cole finally moves to Chelsea; Gallas to Arsenal
- Press freedom groups criticize China for jailing reporter
- Japan's auto parts maker Asahi Tec to buy U.S. company Metaldyne
- Japan's auto parts maker Asahi Tec to buy U.S. company Metaldyne
- U.S. Newmont executive take the stand in Indonesian pollution trial
- U.S. Newmont executive take the stand in Indonesian pollution trial
- Scenes From MTV Awards: Jessica Wins Car
- NZ firm given award for letting lawyers take naps
- 2 Edvard Munch Masterpieces Recovered
- Guyana's ruling party declared winner of general elections
- US Interior secretary gets firsthand look at oil-rich wildlife refuge in Alaska
- FBI searches offices of at least 6 Alaska lawmakers; probe involves oil field services company
- Japan's auto parts maker Asahi Tec to buy U.S. company Metaldyne
- Japan's auto parts maker Asahi Tec to buy U.S. company Metaldyne
- Lockheed Martin wins multibillion dollar contract to send astronauts back to the moon
- NZ, England, Australia, France enjoy opening wins in women's rugby
- Japanese stocks fall on open; dollar lower against yen
- Japanese stocks fall on open; dollar lower against yen
- Baby boom provides hope for world's rarest rhino species, WWF says
- Yorke says contract question marks helped speed departure to England
- Yorke says contract question marks helped speed departure to England
- US senator who called Indian man 'Macaca' decides to turn down community leadership award
- Yorke says contract question marks helped speed departure to England
- Yorke says contract question marks helped speed departure to England
- Bangladesh High Court upholds death sentence of seven Islamic militants
- Bangladesh High Court upholds death sentence of seven Islamic militants
- Hawkish Abe expected to declare candidacy in race for Japan's prime minister
- Hawkish Abe expected to declare candidacy in race for Japan's prime minister
- MTV Video Music Awards Fail to Thrill
- Chinese Internet users hunt author of racy blog, but alleged authors claim a hoax
- Normalcy Continues at MTV Video Awards
- Where Art Thou, Eminem? MTV Awards offer a disturbingly normal show
- Where Art Thou, Eminem? VMAs Too Normal
- Greece Reclaiming Plundered Heritage
- The Backstage MTV Awards, Live Online
- MTV Video Music Awards Fail to Thrill
- MTV Video Music Awards take cameras backstage for real-time Internet coverage
- Protesters vow to keep Mexican president from giving state-of-the-nation address
- MTV Awards Uncut, Live on the Net
- Hawkish Abe to declare candidacy in race for Japan's prime minister
- Hawkish Abe to declare candidacy in race for Japan's prime minister
- Where Art Thou, Eminem? MTV Awards offer a disturbingly normal show
- MTV Awards Uncut, Live on the Net
- Foo Fighters' Grohl says offer to buy beer for formerly trapped miners is still good
- Japanese auto parts maker Asahi Tec to buy U.S. rival Metaldyne; shares surge 20 percent
- Law Firm Honored for Nap Perk, Flex Time
- Law Firm Honored for Nap Perk, Flex Time
- Philippine military to charge communist leaders for alleged deadly purge
- Hispanics set to surpass blacks in buying power in US
- Bush says withdrawal from Iraq would mean victory for America's worst enemies
-
- Howard defends decision to release stem cell ethics study
- Evidence used to convict McVeigh, Nichols in Oklahoma bombing goes on display
- Where Art Thou, Eminem? VMAs Too Normal
- Philippine military to charge communist leaders for alleged deadly purge
- Ore. Man Faces 11 Years for Panty Thefts
- Philippine military to charge communist leaders for alleged deadly purge
- SKorea's Kia resumes normal operations after tentative agreement with labor union
- Agassi wins thriller to extend career, Hingis upset in 2nd round
- Woman Orders Bears Out of Her Kitchen
- Bats Invade Arkansas Elementary School
- Scenes from the MTV Awards: Jessica wins a car and just avoids Nick, Justin maddens media
- 3-year-old child spends hour in cage with 30 poisonous snakes: report
- A-Rod's three hits end slump, paces Yankees over Tigers
- Agassi defies age and pain to outlast Baghdatis
- SKorea's Kia resumes normal operations after tentative agreement with labor union
- Philippine stocks rise 0.7 percent on strong GDP, peso, corporate news
- Nationals edge Phillies despite Howard's 49th homer
- Indian, Bangladeshi border guards exchange fire; no injuries
- SKorean finance minister says economy can grow 5 percent this year
- New Zealand stocks flat as Telecom main focus in subdued trading
- Philippine military to add more troops for offensive against al-Qaida-linked rebels
- Tongan political reform report presented as aged king lies close to death
- Tongan political reform report presented as aged king lies close to death
- Doctor says Tamiflu not to blame for Indonesian woman's miscarriage
- Doctor says Tamiflu not to blame for Indonesian woman's miscarriage
- Taiwan considers removing name of late president from main international airport
- Taiwan considers removing name of late president from main international airport
- Cooperation needed for Pacific Islands economies to compete globally, ILO says
- Indonesia pledges to make bird flu 'history,' dismisses foreign criticism
- Indonesia pledges to make bird flu 'history,' dismisses foreign criticism
- Chinese study: Unvaccinated kids at risk of polio from immunized children
- IMF chief says yuan should reflect the strength of the Chinese economy
- IMF chief says yuan should reflect the strength of the Chinese economy
- Euro unchanged against U.S. dollar after ECB rate hint
- Hjorth leads State Farm; Sorenstam falters late
- Japanese stocks edge lower; dollar lower against yen
- Japanese stocks edge lower; dollar lower against yen
- Asia-Pacific airlines seek review of radical airport security measures
- Jackie Chan backs animal group calling for end to Chinese dog slaughter
- Jackie Chan backs animal group calling for end to Chinese dog slaughter
- Trial for former Internet star reflects Japan grappling with changing corporate culture
- Japanese princess to give birth next week amid hopes of male heir
- Japanese princess to give birth next week amid hopes of male heir
- Asia's golfing elite headed to Singapore for region's richest national Open
- Baby boom provides hope for world's rarest rhino species, WWF says
- Baby boom provides hope for world's rarest rhino species, WWF says
- Peru president counting on Clinton to help sway U.S. lawmakers to approve free trade deal
- Australian stocks drop after strong week
- Taiwan shares rise 0.6 percent on expected strong demand for electronics products
- Zhang Lianwei undone by a fish at China Tour Shanghai event
- Zhang Lianwei undone by a fish at China Tour Shanghai event
- Greece assumes rotating U.N. Security Council presidency
- Hawkish Abe declares candidacy in race for Japan's prime minister
- Hawkish Abe declares candidacy in race for Japan's prime minister
- Cambodian lawmakers approve jail term under controversial adultery law
- Dresden's Green Vault treasure chamber to reopen
- Coffin said to contain slain Pakistani tribal leader buried without family's permission
- Japanese princess to give birth next week amid hopes of male heir
- Japanese princess to give birth next week amid hopes of male heir
- Hawkish Abe to declare candidacy in race for Japan's prime minister
- Hawkish Abe to declare candidacy in race for Japan's prime minister
- Hawkish Abe declares candidacy in race for Japan's prime minister
- Hawkish Abe declares candidacy in race for Japan's prime minister
- Agassi wins thriller to extend career, Hingis upset in 2nd round
- Future mobile technology struggles to provide global roaming
- British modelmaker Hornby acquires German distributor Heico Modell
- Hawkish Abe declares candidacy in race for Japan's prime minister
- Hawkish Abe declares candidacy in race for Japan's prime minister
- Hawkish Abe declares candidacy in race for Japan's prime minister
- London sports opener
- Malaysia cuts corporate tax rates in 2007 budget to boost competitiveness
- Malaysia cuts corporate tax rates in 2007 budget to boost competitiveness
- Philippine military to charge communist leaders in alleged deadly purge
- IMF to give China, South Korea, Turkey, Mexico greater role, chief says
- IMF to give China, South Korea, Turkey, Mexico greater role, chief says
- Hawkish Abe declares candidacy in race for Japan's prime minister
- Hawkish Abe declares candidacy in race for Japan's prime minister
- Spain seeks relief in Euro 2008 qualifier against Liechtenstein
- Philippine president's husband threatens to sue more opposition lawmakers
- Philippine president's husband threatens to sue more opposition lawmakers
- British lawmaker meets Scottish girl in Pakistan, says she wants to remain there
- Malaysia cuts 2006 growth target to 5.8 percent, but sees 6 percent rise in 2007
- Malaysia cuts 2006 growth target to 5.8 percent, but sees 6 percent rise in 2007
- Police detain 11 members of pro-Kurdish party in southeast Turkey
- Hawkish Abe declares candidacy in race for Japan's prime minister
- Hawkish Abe declares candidacy in race for Japan's prime minister
- Hawkish Abe declares candidacy in race for Japan's prime minister
- ILO declares "Asian Decent Work Decade' to improve labor conditions in region
- Chinese shares fall after 4 days of gains; yuan slips against dollar
- South Korean shares rise 0.3 percent led by semiconductor stocks
- NBA basketball star Mutombo to open new hospital to remedy years of public health neglect in native Congo
- Cooperation needed for Pacific Islands economies to compete globally, ILO says
- Number of dengue cases in south China rises to 124
- Czech President says he will appoint new Cabinet on Monday
- South Korea urges defector groups not to fly leaflets to North Korea
- Brazilian striker Ailton moves to Red Star Belgrade
- Sparta names Bilek as coach
- Moyes to sue Rooney over comments in his autobiography
- Japanese stocks edge lower; dollar lower against yen
- Japanese stocks edge lower; dollar lower against yen
- Dollar mixed, gold rises in European morning trading
- Hawkish Abe declares candidacy in race for Japan's prime minister
- Hawkish Abe declares candidacy in race for Japan's prime minister
- Dollar falls slightly in Asia as Japanese bond yields rise
- China puts 13 on trial in deadly hospital fire
- China puts 13 on trial in deadly hospital fire
- Hong Kong stocks rise for 4th session, led by property shares
- Iran defies U.N. Security Council deadline on enrichment
- Philippine stocks rise 0.7 percent on strong GDP, peso, corporate news
- Sri Lanka prepares to resume flights to embattled northern peninsula
- Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson must get it right with WWII bombing remake: pilot
- Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson must get it right with WWII bombing remake: pilot
- IMF to give China, South Korea, Turkey, Mexico greater role, chief says
- Iran defies U.N. Security Council deadline on enrichment
- IMF to give China, South Korea, Turkey, Mexico greater role, chief says
- Brazil expected to ask WTO to investigate U.S. cotton subsidies
- Greeks party after victory over U.S.
- Taiwan urges China to discuss planned visit by Chinese official
- NBA basketball star Mutombo to open new hospital to remedy years of public health neglect in native Congo
- EU unemployment stable at 8 percent, growth up in 2Q
- UEFA asks referees to crack down on player dissent
- After World Cup highlight, Germany returns to qualifying grind
- Hong Kong retail sales rise 7.1 percent in July on tourist spending
- Taiwanese rehearse planned sit-in to demand presdent's ouster
- Taiwanese rehearse planned sit-in to demand presdent's ouster
- Haig retains lead after second round at Malaysian Masters
- Haig retains lead after second round at Malaysian Masters
- Hawkish Abe declares candidacy in race for Japan's prime minister
- Moyes to sue newspaper over serialization of Rooney's autobiography
- Hawkish Abe declares candidacy in race for Japan's prime minister
- Kazakh leader makes new pitch for leadership of trans-Atlantic security group
- Kazakh leader makes new pitch for leadership of trans-Atlantic security group
- Singapore shares rise, led by Singapore Airlines
- Two midfielders added to Italy's squad
- Greeks party after victory over U.S.
- Malaysian shares rise as government cuts corporate tax
- Indonesian shares raise as benign inflation spur buying in banks, property stocks
- Asian markets rise amid optimism about earnings, tech sector
- Asian markets rise amid optimism about earnings, tech sector
- Sanofi says earnings hit by generic copy of blockbuster drug
- Japanese princess to give birth next week amid hopes of male heir
- C&C Says first half revenue jumps on demand for cider
- Malaysia cuts corporate tax rates in 2007 budget to boost competitiveness
- Defense minister demands sweeping probe of Lebanon war
- Singapore says it has arrested Cambodian fugitive
- Former Philippine Muslim rebel leader allowed to leave detention for peace anniversary
- London's FTSE-100 index up 33.8 points at 5939.9 at midday
- Kidnapping case unnerves Austria as families ready for new school year
- France's ruling party holds summer conference hoping for unity before elections
- Japanese auto parts maker Asahi Tec to buy U.S. rival Metaldyne for $1.2 billion
- Sri Lanka's Tamil rebels vow to keep government forces out of Sampur
- Venice: Who's that kissing the new James Bond?
- Thai shares rise 0.8 percent; energy companies gain on oil prices
- Experts deliver report on British military cutbacks in Northern Ireland
- Spanish government agrees to send 1,100 troops to Lebanon
- Clashes break out in East Timor as troops hunt for escaped prisoners
- Gronholm takes lead in Japan Rally
- Gronholm takes lead in Japan Rally
- India shares end up; Reliance Industries, autos lead gains
- India shares end up; Reliance Industries, autos lead gains
- Dutch Electrical workers threaten to turn off lights at national soccer team match
- After World Cup failure, Van Basten overlooks Van Nistelrooy, Van Bommel
- Molitor title fight called off
- U.S. payrolls grow by 128,000 in August, pulling jobless rate down to 4.7 percent
- OSCE, U.S. welcome deal of Albanian parties on electoral reform
-
- Oil prices inch up above US$70 a barrel as market watches U.N-Iran standoff
- Payrolls grow by 128,000 in August, pulling jobless rate down to 4.7 percent
- Spain edges Argentina 75-74 to reach world basketball final
- Spain edges Argentina 75-74 to reach world basketball final
- Spain edges Argentina 75-74 to reach world basketball final
- Uzbek president: Western nations, Islamic terrorists undermining nation's sovereignty
- Deauville Film Festival to open Friday with 'The Illusionist'
- Greece upsets U.S. 101-95 in world basketball semis
- Sanofi says earnings hit by generic copy of blockbuster drug
- Belfast trio charged with hostage-taking, armed robbery of 2 cash vans
- Intesa CEO says Intesa-Sanpaolo business plan will be presented by end of October
- Wenger satisfied with Arsenal's last-minute transfer moves
- Mayor says Giuseppe Verdi's birthplace and tourist attraction urgently needs fixing
- Spanish government agrees to send up to 1,100 troops to Lebanon
- Silicon Valley ranks dead last in ranking of U.S. tech hubs
- Someone Posts Bogus 'No Parking' Sign
- Gibbs, Boje available to tour India
- Jailers draw the line at spit
- Russian Transport Ministry proposes cutting import duties on foreign planes
- U.S. beef goes on sale at second Japanese supermarket
- U.S. beef goes on sale at second Japanese supermarket
- Singapore newspaper criticizes China after reporter jailed for alleged espionage
- Flushing CNN Anchor Goes on Letterman
- Kyra Phillips Explains Her Gaffe to Dave
- Government agency proposes increased inspections on oil transit pipelines
- Coach of Polish women's' national volleyball team resigns
- Dresden's Green Vault treasure chamber reopens
- No Parking sign mysteriously appears in Brooklyn, cars towed
- McGinley misses cut but still in good shape to make Ryder Cup
- U.S. stocks rise following August employment report
- Brazil vs. Argentina is bigger draw in England _ than England
- U.S. beef goes on sale at Japanese supermarket chain
- Construction spending plunged by largest amount in nearly 5 years
- Donors pledge almost US$1b to rebuild Lebanon
- Plane crashes in Iran, TV reports say dozens killed
- Pacific summit seen having 'diplomatic significance'
- At least 64 die in Baghdad attacks
- New CKS airport name to reflect its location
- Study shows bad diet leads to underachievement
- DPP plans status report for coming anniversary
- Convicted spy in China has no links to Taiwan
- Depose Chen drive starts practice sit-in ahead of mass rally
- In Brief
- Council speaker advocates gambling tourism
- Professor discovers secret of feline coat patterns
- Media watchers push ethical reporting
- Upcoming eclipse can be seen from all over island, CWB says
- Chen bodyguards lash out at 'commies'
- Former minister Lin refutes corruption claim, blames aide
- In Brief
- Kadhafi says nobody can 'steal power from the people' after son's remarks
- Beslan marks anniversary of school killing
- Protesters pledge to keep Fox from delivering final address
- Guyana governing party declared election winner
- Assad says will help enforce arms embargo
- Hurricane John races toward Baja California
- In Brief
- Men accused of terrorism ordered to stand trial by Australian court
- Coffin said buried with the body of Pakistani leader
- WWF says baby boom provides hope for very rare rhino species
- Visitor to China could be Kim's aide, sources reveal
- Thai army chief blasts the government
- East Timor sees gang violence
- Manila pledges more troops for Al-Qaida offensive
- Years after the Berlin Wall collapsed, a new east-west divide has opened
- Sri Lankans seek sanctuary in India
- Japanese 'infatuation' with sushi straining Atlantic tuna stocks
- After five years, hunt for bin Laden is chasing shadows
- China jails its very own patriots
- Confronting black fatalism
- Benefits of the Karr case
- The best and brightest flee Zimbabwe
- Youngest victims are in Central Asia
- Steadily moving towards development
- Taiwan's Good Samaritan helps computer labs in Vietnam
- Brazil gives Google two weeks to turn over user information
- Poll shows local investors prefer China to Taiwan
- Lockheed Martin wins NASA moon lander contract
- Taipower warns of blackout risks
- Reports say iPod supplier told to set up trade union
- IMF board decides to give China, Mexico more clout
- Taiex registers slight gain on big technology
- Hawkish remarks on inflation sap euro's strength
- Bernanke's comments leave traders uninspired
- Shanghai internet TV boom predicted
- In Brief
- Europe's new order takes aim at 2008
- Elephants break through after record losing streak
- 'Big Hurt' a big boost to A's
- Hingis ousted by Italian while Serena plays big
- U.S. legend lives on
- Clubs confirm Cole transfer to Chelsea
- Greece stuns NBA stars at worlds
- Climate panel lowers global warming forecast: report
- Brazil unveils new technology to curb logging
- CKS airport to return to original name
- Anti-Chen Shui-bian camp in disarray
- Shih urged to use same yardstick in judgment
- U.S. judge schedules closed hearing to discuss classified information in terrorism case
- Kurdistan president orders Iraqi flag lowered and replaced by Kurdish one
- London's FTSE-100 index up 43 points at 5,949
- Harley-Davidson to make 3-wheeled motorcycles called 'trikes'
- Flushing CNN Anchor Goes on Letterman
- Brit TV Film on Fictional Bush Slaying
- Brit TV Film on Fictional Bush Slaying
- Concert Will Honor Maynard Ferguson
- African film competes for Golden Lion for the first time in 19 years
- Pentagon says sectarian violence is now spreading beyond Baghdad
- Ford reports 11.6 percent sales decline in August
- European stocks end at a three-month high
- Flushing CNN Anchor Goes on Letterman
- Bond Star Craig Has Cinematic Gay Kiss
- Woolmer says laws on ball tampering and reverse swing should reviewed
- Fountain Plans Return to Miss. Casino
- Jessica Simpson Sings, but Voice Cracks
- Tony Blair shrugs off pressure to say when he'll leave office
- Portugal's soccer federation tries to settle escalating dispute
- Iraqi lawmaker says controversial Sunni parliament speaker won't be ousted
- Sri Lanka navy and Tamil rebels in fierce clash off northern sea
- Verhoeven returns to native Holland for story of betrayal under Nazi occupation
- Georgia, not Italy, on France's mind
- Former dissident McDonald's shareholder eyes new stake
- Georgia, not Italy, on France's mind
- U.S. blocks Brazil's request for WTO to investigate U.S. cotton subsidies
- Defense Department says sectarian violence is now spreading beyond Baghdad
- Jazz clarinetist Pete Fountain plans return to Gulf Coast casino
- Fountain Plans Return to Miss. Casino
- Bolivia beefs up security at constitutional assembly, as tensions rise over bid for unchecked power
- McDonald's redesigns McFlurry containers after complaints of hedgehog deaths
- Totti taking break from Italy's squad until 2007
- International Paper finishes sale of coated papers business
- McClaren needs high-scoring Euro debut
- France's ruling party opens summer conference, hoping for unity before elections
- Delta makes case for bankruptcy court permission to eliminate pilot's pension plan
- BC-EU-SPT-GLF--BMW Championship, 1stld-Writethru
- Portugal's soccer federation tries to settle escalating dispute
- Lewis Headlines Telethon in Las Vegas
- McDonald's Succumbs to Hedgehogs' Needs
- Ford, DaimlerChrysler report August U.S. sales down
- Defense Department says sectarian violence is now spreading beyond Baghdad
- `West Wing' star Martin Sheen registers for classes at Irish university
- Lewis to Headline Telethon in Las Vegas
- Soldiers, riot police fortify Mexican Congress as protesters vow to stop president's speech
- Bolivia beefs up security at constitutional assembly after protests, clashes
- Alejandro Valverde wins seventh stage of Vuelta, Janez Brajkovic overall leader
- Brazilian iron producer CVRD says it has regulator approval to buy Canada's Inco
- U.S. man lives to age 112 despite sausage-and-waffles diet
- EU cautions against early sanctions decision against Iran, calls for diplomacy
- Canadian telemarketer pleads guilty to conspiracy
- African Film Competes for Golden Lion
- Direct-mail marketer Advo accuses marketing company of trying to renegotiate deal
- Ohlsson takes first-round lead in Finnair Masters
- Romanian authorities plan to legalize prostitution, police say
- PBS Stresses Fun With `Curious George'
- Thousands in Serbia protest naming street after Milosevic
- Flushing CNN Anchor Goes on Letterman
- PBS Stresses Fun With `Curious George'
- 'West Wing' star Martin Sheen registers for classes at Irish university
- Former dissident McDonald's shareholder eyes new stake
- New `Curious George' show to debut on U. S. public television
- Lewis Headlines Telethon in Las Vegas
- Minister says Hungary on track to meet EU criteria for joining euro by 2009
- European soccer coaches discuss rule changes at UEFA meeting
- Federer punctuates victory with showmanship
- Romanian authorities plan to legalize prostitution, police say
- GM forecasts 12 percent drop in 4Q production
- Simpson Finally Sings on `Today' Show
- Embattled head of U.S. overseas broadcasts defends record, vows to remain in post
- Verhoeven Offers Story of Betrayal
- Lewis Headlines Telethon in Las Vegas
- Jessica Simpson's voice cracks during a performance on the `Today' show
- Simpson Finally Sings on `Today' Show
- Simpson Finally Sings on `Today' Show
- Paul Verhoeven Offers Story of Betrayal
- New Orleans bonds removed from negative watch list
- Munch Works Damaged, but Can Be Fixed
- Flushing CNN Anchor Goes on Letterman
- MTV Awards Uncut, Live on the Net
- Guinness to Rule on 20-Inch Nepalese Boy
- Brit TV Film on Fictional Bush Slaying
- Brit TV Film on Fictional Bush Slaying
- PBS Stresses Fun With `Curious George'
- Pitt, Jolie to Watch New Orleans Rebuild
- Bond Star Craig Has Cinematic Gay Kiss
- Fountain Plans Return to Miss. Casino
- Subprime loans are still hot property in bond market
- U.S. Muslim group's head says Bush's term 'Islamic fascism' adds to misunderstanding of Islam
- PBS Stresses Fun With `Curious George'
- Soldiers, riot police fortify Mexican Congress as protesters vow to stop president's speech
- PBS hoping its new `Curious George' show prompts kids to go bananas for learning
- Crude oil slips below $70 a barrel
- Lewis Headlines Telethon in Las Vegas
- Gold down
- PC company Gateway rejects $450 million offer for retail unit
- Dollar falls against major currencies despite upbeat employment report
- Federer's shot at Open is a singular sensation
- Fox seeks to bar EchoStar's distant network signals
- Peru presidential runner-up Humala says human rights charges are political persecution
- Sao Paulo midfielder Denilson moves to Arsenal
- Chris Tucker Gears Up for `Rush Hour 3'
- Controllers allege that new contract will force controllers to work even if they are tired
- Chris Tucker says his upcoming `Rush Hour 3' movie will have plenty of outrageous moments
-
- Chris Tucker Gears Up for `Rush Hour 3'
- U.S. judge schedules closed hearing to discuss classified information in terrorism case
- US city agrees to delay immigrant crackdown law
- Venezuela inflation 2.2 percent in August, government says
- James Blunt and Gnarls Barkley are top winners at a tame MTV Video Music Awards
- Bush to bring diplomats from countries targeted by terrorists to hear his next anti-terror speech
- Parking tickets make cost of doing business steep for delivery services in New York
- Immigration marchers begin 50-mile walk to office of US anti-immigration politician
- Bush to bring diplomats from countries targeted by terrorists to hear his next anti-terror speech
- Denmark defeats Portugal 4-2 in pre-Euro qualifier friendly
- U.S. stocks rise on August jobs data; Dow ends up 83.00
- Federer's shot at Open is a singular sensation
- Delta Air Lines argues to drop pilot pensions
- Sheen Enrolls at University in Ireland
- Copper, silver rise slightly; gold slips
- Simpson Finally Sings on `Today' Show
- Brazilian VW workers extend strike to Monday
- Focus is on fun and regular folks in fourth season of the Ellen Degeneres daytimer
- Wall Street gets back to work, retrench ahead of corporate reports
-
- Sheen Enrolls at University in Ireland
- New deadly TB strain detected in South Africa
- World Open Squash
- Munch Works Damaged, but Can Be Fixed
- Shabana, Palmer advance in first round of squash's World Open
- Gold producer Newmont's Ghana operations affected by power outages
-
- Aviation agency orders inspections for cracks on certain turboprops
- Killer helps authorities search for body of missing Colombian warlord
- Rape victims march for justice in Haitian capital
- Home Depot chief executive says he will not leave company
- Soldiers, riot police fortify Mexican Congress as protesters vow to stop president's speech
- Mercosur members demand greater voting power in IMF
- Soldiers, riot police fortify Mexican Congress as protesters vow to stop president's speech
- Venezuelan president visits ailing Castro, says Cuban leader recovering well
- Clarification: Stem Cells story
- US defense secretary calls on Democrats for 'constructive' debate on Iraq
- Microsoft releases near-final version of Windows Vista
- Thrill Is Gone at MTV Video Music Awards
- No extra pressure on rookie Hamlin
- Soldiers, riot police fortify Mexican Congress as protesters vow to stop president's speech
- Going for 5th straight, Woods takes early lead
- Murton, Theriot homers end Cubs skid
- Notably improved Cuban leader gets visit from Venezuelan president
- 'West Wing' star Martin Sheen registers for classes at Irish university
- Steamy `Housewives' Clip Goes Online
- Japanese princess to give birth next week amid hopes of male heir
- Leftist lawmakers take over congressional stage before Mexican president's speech
- Pentagon says sectarian violence is now spreading beyond Baghdad
- At odds with Olmert, Israeli defense minister demands sweeping probe of Lebanon war
- Steamy `Desperate Housewives' clip gets an online airing before being pulled
- Hawkish Abe declares candidacy in race for Japan's prime minister
- Bush's success with trade agreements might be coming to end
- EU cautions against early sanctions decision against Iran, calls for diplomacy
- Leftist lawmakers take over congressional stage before Mexican president's speech
- Slain tribal leader's family slams Pakistani government over body's burial
- Hawkish Abe declares candidacy in race for Japan's prime minister
- Toyota increasing its U.S. market share at expense of U.S. automakers
- Japanese princess to give birth amid hopes of male heir
- Mexican president blocked from giving state-of-the-nation by protests in Congress
- Japanese princess to give birth amid hopes of male heir
- Mexican president blocked from giving state-of-the-nation by protests in Congress
- Sri Lankan navy, Tamil rebels clash in northern sea
- Brazilian president well ahead in polls a month before election
- Lack of consensus leaves Bolivian assembly 'mortally wounded,' opposition leader says
- US defense secretary calls on Democrats for 'constructive' debate on Iraq
- One British soldier killed in southern Afghanistan, district chief assassinated
- Venezuela's Chavez says opponents planning coup attempt
- Five years on, hunt for bin Laden is chasing shadows and raising tensions
- Business-suited volunteers take a dip in Australia for art's sake
- Business-suited volunteers take a dip in Australia for art's sake
- U.S. Open Seeds Fared
- Busch on pole at California
- Blake pays tribute to Agassi with garb, play
- Clyde Walcott, West Indies cricket legend, to be buried at cricket ground in Barbados
- Authorities unearth body believed to be that of missing Colombian warlord
- U.S. Newmont executive takes the stand in Indonesian pollution trial
- NKorea accuses U.S. of threatening war with missile defense test, vows strong self-defense
- Authorities unearth body believed to be that of missing Colombian warlord
- Mexican president blocked from giving state-of-the-nation by protests in Congress
- Campaign to unseat Taiwan president becomes major test for opposition leader
- NKorea accuses U.S. of threatening war with missile defense test, vows strong self-defense
- US Muslim group criticizes Bush's term 'Islamic fascism' as inaccurate, unhelpful
- NKorea accuses U.S. of threatening war with missile defense test, vows strong self-defense
- Singer Ronald Isley sentenced to 3 years for tax evasion
- Indonesian president to address business, political leaders in Singapore
- Mexican president blocked from giving state-of-the-nation by protests in Congress
- Head of TV Watchdog Group Steps Down
- Indonesia says it will send peacekeepers to Lebanon by month's end
- Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson must get it right with WWII bombing remake: pilot
- Shock downs Monarchs 73-63 to even finals series
- Cambodian king, parents leave for medical checkup in China
- Indonesia says it will send peacekeepers to Lebanon by month's end
- 5 candidates file to run in special election for DeLay's seat
- Gasol doesn't rule out playing in gold-medal game
- MySpace to enable members to sell music downloads
- Cambodian king, parents leave for medical checkup in China
- Sri Lankan navy, Tamil rebels clash in northern sea
- A-Rod slugs Yankees to 8-1 win over Twins
- Head of TV Watchdog Group Steps Down
- Mexican president calls for harmony after protests keep him from addressing Congress
- Sri Lankan navy sinks 12 rebel boats in high-sea clash
- Brooke Shields says Tom Cruise apologized for antidepressants remark
- Bush's success with trade agreements might be coming to end
- Murton, Theriot homers end Cubs skid
- Crooks Launch Cash-And-Carry ATM Spree
- Cambodian king, parents leave for medical checkup in China
- Malaysian automaker Proton denies it is selling Indonesian plant
- Shields: Cruise Apology Was 'Heartfelt'
- Shields Says Cruise Has Apologized
- Iraqi lawmaker says controversial Sunni parliament speaker won't be ousted
- Shields Says Cruise Has Apologized
- Historic ocean liner sinks near Japan ahead of repairs; no injuries
- Sri Lankan navy sinks 12 rebel boats, kills up to 100 rebels in high-sea clash
- Superintendent Takes Flak for Calendar
- Pull Up Your Pants, Dallas Man Says
- U.S. basketball import sacked by Australian club over sex charges
- U.S. basketball import sacked by Australian club over sex charges
- Woman Arrested in Theft of Mule Harness
- Nepal's communist rebels warn street protests against government
- Seven suspected Taliban, three Afghan policemen killed in Afghanistan
- Museum Removes Exhibits for Renovation
- U.S. basketball import sacked by Australian club over sex charges
- U.S. basketball import sacked by Australian club over sex charges
- Sri Lankan navy sinks 12 rebel boats, kills up to 100 rebels in high-sea clash
- Suicide car bomber wounds coalition soldier, two others in eastern Afghanistan, police say
- EU foreign ministers debate upgrading relations with Russia
- Thailand releases details of European aristocrat's death in custody
- Thailand releases details of European aristocrat's death in custody
- Japan's Yoshinoya restaurants to resume U.S. beef sales in mid-September
- 7 suspected Taliban, 3 Afghan policemen killed; suicide attacker hits coalition convoy
- Some Turks see U.N. force in Lebanon as chance to revive glories of Ottoman rule; others see dangerous outcome
- Haig takes lead into final round at Malaysian Masters
- Haig takes lead into final round at Malaysian Masters
- London sports opener
- Opponents of Taiwan's president hold second day of protest rehearsals
- Romania's Liberal party votes on expelling popular politician who collaborated with Securitate
- Philippine president to serve as vice chairwoman at nonaligned summit in Cuba
- 7 suspected Taliban, 3 Afghan policemen killed; suicide attacker hits coalition convoy
- Inzamam wins toss and elects to bowl first
- The Nation's Weather
- South Korean blockbuster 'The Host' sets national box office record
- South Korean blockbuster 'The Host' sets national box office record
- Friends, colleagues of discoverer of Pluto protest stripped planet status
- Clarke buoyed by support following wife's death
- 10 suspected Taliban, 7 police killed in southern Afghanistan
- Sri Lankan navy sinks 12 rebel boats, kills up to 100 rebels in high-sea clash
- U.S. official warns Afghanistan could be 'taken down' by booming drug trade
- Superintendent Takes Flak for Calendar
- Italy beats Britain to clinch playoff berth
- Italy beats Britain to clinch playoff berth
- Liberal party votes on expelling popular politician who collaborated with Securitate
- France beats Turkey 64-56 to take fifth place at basketball worlds
- Scottish-Pakistani girls tells court she wants to live with father
- German economic institute revising 2006 GDP growth estimate upward
- Homemade bomb damages several music shops, injures one in Pakistan tribal region
- Reports: Barcelona to sport UNICEF message on shirts
- 13 suspected Taliban, 9 police killed in southern Afghanistan
- 'Robo-Trout' Surprises Anglers in Maine
- Scottish-Pakistani girls tells court she wants to live with father
- Indonesia says Western media often shows bias in reporting Muslim deaths
- Japan PM candidates debate domestic issues as foreign policy takes back seat
- Japan PM candidates debate domestic issues as foreign policy takes back seat
- Liberal party expels popular politician who collaborated with Securitate
- Panel proposes 5-year roadmap for India's transition to fully convertible currency
- Opponents of Taiwan's president hold second day of protest rehearsals
- Monsoon floods claim more lives in India, landslides block key highway to Kashmir region
- Philippine communist party denies military claims of mass grave of rebel victims
- Philippine communist party denies military claims of mass grave of rebel victims
- Children of cancer doctor claim stepmother caused his death
- Shields Says Cruise Has Apologized
- Iraqi prime minister: Cabinet reshuffle will include 4 ministries, oil ministry to remain unchanged
- Liberal Party expels politician who collaborated with Romania's secret police
- Spain's Gasol out of worlds gold medal game
- Ellen DeGeneres walks away from crash caused by suspected drunken driver, police say
- EU foreign ministers ready to thrash out new deal with Russia next year
- Police: Ellen Escapes Injuries in Crash
- U.S. beats Argentina 96-81 for worlds bronze
- Swiss defense minister rejects calls to stop soldiers storing rifles at home
- Shields says Cruise offered 'heartfelt' apology for comments about antidepressant use
- German lawmaker rejects Polish criticism of exhibition on postwar expulsions from Eastern Europe
- Scottish-Pakistani girls tells court she wants to live with father
- Iran snatches last minute draw against South Korea
- Iran snatches last minute draw against South Korea
- Opium cultivation rose 59 percent in Afghanistan this year, U.N. says
- Sri Lankan navy sinks 12 rebel boats, kills up to 100 rebels in high-sea clash
- Italy beats Britain to clinch playoff berth
- Italy beats Britain to clinch playoff berth
- Poland's deputy prime minister suggests snap elections possible next year
- NATO aircraft crashes, 13 suspected Taliban, 9 police killed in southern Afghanistan
- Bush: No civil war despite 'bloody campaign' of Iraq violence
- Bush: No civil war despite 'bloody campaign' of Iraq violence
- Films revisiting trauma showcased at Venice Film Festival
- EU commissioner says energy protectionism cases are "isolated incidents"
- Six athletes still in running for million-dollar jackpot
- German lawmaker rejects Polish criticism of exhibition on postwar expulsions from Eastern Europe
- France's Loeb takes lead at Rally Japan
- Events
- Concerts
- Theater
- Museums
- Galleries
- Community organizations
- Agencies assisting migrants
- Do you need advice or an ally?
- Pinay lets go of 'American dream'
- Arroyo gets lofty post at nonaligned summit
- Jailbirds shed hair to help clean up oil spill
- Arroyo's husband says he may sue lawmakers
- Former rebel leader given break from jail
- Mass graves from alleged purge found in Leyte
- Filipina survives and thrives in crisis
- Conversion of the heart
- A rain forest, beaches and the history of Old San Juan
- Taiwan grabs last playoff slot in world softball championship
- U.S. saves face against Argentina
- Clarke gets big lift from fans after wife's death
- Blake pays fashion tribute to compatriot
- Federer on course before storm hits US Open
- SIDELINES
- UEFA voices concern over West Ham transfers
- Iran snatches late draw in Seoul
- Chicago gets Royal pain again
- Actor Daniel Craig finds 007 role tough, but cool
- Agencies
- Evictions become symbol of France's tough tactics
- Gowns and puppets go into storage at museum
- Anger boils Halabja, the 'town of martyrs'
- Some Turks see U.N. force as chance to revive glory
- Accepting Russia as a major economic player
- A poor way to measure poverty
- Meanwhile, Gaza suffers 'under the yolk of anarchy'
- Resurrecting old fears
- In Brief
- Afghan opium cultivation soars to new high, report says
- U.S. seeks U.N. Security Council action on Myanmar
- Fox blocked from speaking to Congress
- London police arrest 14 in overnight terror raids
- Sri Lanka navy sinks rebel boats, kills 100
- Palestinian teachers go on strike
- Italian soldiers arrive in Lebanon to boost UNIFIL
- In Brief
- Project aims to bring creativity to Taiwan
- Lu warns China of interfering with rally
- Father seeks help for family
- New treatment launched to help addicts
- Presidential Office insists Chen did not abuse funds
- Parsis row over corpses as India mourns its vultures
- Bush advised not to sell F-16s to Taiwan, paper says
- Pyongyang blasts U.S. missile test
- EU gives Iran extra time to move in nuclear talks
- Ma reverses course on sit-in permit
- Thousands attend sit-in protest rehearsal
- Dutch Electrical workers withdraw threat to turn off lights at soccer international
- Germany wins its third gold medal at open water worlds
- Scotland beats Faeroe Islands 6-0 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- South Africa draws 0-0 with visiting Congo
- South Africa upsets All Blacks 21-20
- Iceland beats Northern Ireland 3-0 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- African Cup qualifying: Uganda 3, Lesotho 0
- Shields Says Cruise Has Apologized
- Howell shoots 66 to lead by two strokes at BMW International
-
- Jennifer Aniston settles lawsuit over topless photos
- African Cup qualifying: Kenya 1, Eritrea 2
- Liberal Party expels politician who collaborated with Romania's secret police
- Aniston Settles Invasive Photo Lawsuit
- African Cup qualifying: Tanzania 2, Burkina Faso 1
- One-Day Match Result
- Lagoutte leads Finnair Masters by one shot
- England loses its ninth straight match as Akhtar takes four wickets
- Bush keeps up offensive on Iraq despite Pentagon report showing security deteriorating
- Defoe, Crouch score two each in England's 5-0 win over Andorra
- Pakistan cruises to seven-wicket victory; England winless in nine one-dayers
- Switzerland tops Venezuela 1-0 in friendly
- Wariness about alternative tempers U.S. electorate's vote-for-change mood
- Defoe, Crouch score two each in England's 5-0 win over Andorra
- Defoe, Crouch score two each in England's 5-0 win over Andorra
- Scotland beats Faeroe Islands 6-0 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Pakistan cruises to seven-wicket victory; England winless in nine one-dayers
- Three men to run ultra-marathon across Sahara for documentary
- Kim Basinger to appear in court in dispute with Alec Baldwin
- Olympic champion Sweden and Russia win second-round games
- Rapper Mos Def gets ticket for impromptu performance
- African Cup qualifying: Morocco 2, Malawi 0
- English fans to get first look at Tevez and Mascherano
- Sarkozy unites governing party behind him, but defense minister shirks
- Basinger Ordered to Visitation Hearing
- Nigeria opens African Cup qualifying with 2-0 win over Niger
- Illegal migrants rescued south of Sicily say 8 died during boat trip from Libyan coast
- Italy celebrates in Naples with World Cup trophy
- Ronald Isley Sentenced for Tax Evasion
- A scrambling Tiger still in the hunt
- Spokeswoman Chides Police Over Mos Def
- Last minute tweak keeps Europe's first lunar mission on course
- Agassi & Co. play the waiting game as rain halts Open
- Ford chairman: Automaker much change way it does business
- Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell files child abuse complaint
- Troops who lost limbs in Iraq learn to surf the Pacific
- Aniston Settles Invasive Photo Lawsuit
- African Cup qualifying: Mauritania 4, Botswana 0
- 9/11, Katrina Films Shown at Venice Fest
- Albania holds Belarus to 2-2 draw in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Sir Clyde Walcott, West Indies cricket great, buried near Barbados cricket ground
- France beats Georgia 3-0 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Ullrich says he won't comment on 'rumors'
- Norway defeats Hungary 4-1 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Albania holds Belarus to 2-2 draw in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Agassi's match postponed as rain halts Open
- Defoe, Crouch score two each in England's 5-0 win over Andorra
- Sprinters lead U.S. to victory at Russia's Challenge
- Shields: Cruise Made 'Heartfelt Apology'
- Romania draws 2-2 with Bulgaria in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Greece tops Moldova 1-0 in Euro 2008 qualifying
- Sweden edges Latvia 1-0 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Serbia edges Azerbaijan 1-0 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Czech Republic scores late winner against Wales in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Netherlands starts Euro 2008 qualifying with 1-0 win over Luxembourg
- MBaye wins in four to capture WBA light-welterweight title
- Germany edges Ireland 1-0 in Euro qualifying
- Mexican president who toppled ruling party faces chaos in final months in office
- Slovakia defeats Cyprus 6-1 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Finland beats Poland 3-1 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Netherlands starts Euro 2008 qualifying with 1-0 win over Luxembourg
- Bosnia beats Malta 5-2 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Israel beats Estonia 1-0 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Texas start well in post-Young era
- Germany edges Ireland 1-0 in Euro qualifying
- Egypt beats Burundi 4-1 in African Cup qualifier
- Egypt beats Burundi 4-1 in African Cup qualifier
- New York City Man Arrested 100th Time
- Austria, Costa Rica draw 2-2 at Swiss tourney
- Finland beats Poland 3-1 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Question in a Bottle Finally Answered
- World champion Italy held to 1-1 draw by Lithuania
- Agassi's match postponed as rain halts Open
- Hjorth closes in on 1st LPGA victory
- Senegal opens African Cup qualifying with 2-0 win over Mozambique
- Minnesota rebound to beat Yankees
- Nude Teens Raising Eyebrows in Vermont
- NASCAR-Nextel Cup-Sony HD 500 Lineup
- Czech Republic scores late winner against Wales in Euro 2008 qualifier
- For Kahne, the Chase is on at California Speedway
- Egypt beats Burundi 4-1 in African Cup qualifier
- Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt open with wins in African Cup qualifying
- Agassi's match postponed as rain halts Open
- Automaker must change way it does business, Ford CEO says
- World champion Italy held to 1-1 draw by Lithuania
- Cruzeiro signs Brazilian defender Andre Luis from Portugal's Benfica
- Spain downs Liechtenstein 4-0 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Shabana, Palmer advance in first round of squash World Open
- Woods wins split decision to hold on to IBF light-heavyweight title
- Gasol out of gold medal game
- Bonds homers in San Francisco win
- Aniston Settles Suit Over Topless Photos
- 9/11, Katrina Films Shown at Venice Fest
- Mos Def Spokeswoman Chides N.Y. Police
- Italy held to draw in Euro 2008 qualifying; Germany, Netherlands get close wins
- Shields: Cruise Gave 'Heartfelt Apology'
- Agassi's match postponed as rain halts Open
- Ronald Isley Gets 3 Years in Tax Evasion
- Woods wins split decision to hold on to IBF light-heavyweight title
- DeGeneres Escapes Injuries in L.A. Crash
- Hjorth closes in on 1st LPGA victory
- Tests in US find milder strain of bird flu in ducks
- A scrambling Tiger still in the hunt
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- Kim Basinger to appear in court in dispute with Alec Baldwin
- Basinger Ordered to Visitation Hearing
- Guyana president sworn in, pledges to work with opposition to bridge racial divides
- Agassi's match postponed as rain halts Open
- Smith and Ginn combine to help Ohio State win 28th home opener
- Sri Lankan navy sinks 12 rebel boats, kills up to 100 rebels in high-sea clash
- World champion Italy battling to regain reputation
- Minnesota rebound to beat Yankees
- Smith and Ginn combine to help Ohio State win 28th home opener
- Last minute tweak keeps Europe's 1st lunar mission on course
- Aid agencies warn of catastrophe if Red Cross, U.N. pull out of Sri Lanka
- Archaeologists search for state's first Spanish settlement
- A robot with taste: Japanese engineers unveil mechanical sommelier
- Coups, disasters, political upheavals bedevil modern Philippines
- Five years after terror attacks, American Muslims look within
- Competition intensifies in Macau's booming casino market
- Aniston Settles Suit Over Topless Photos
- Shields: Cruise Gave 'Heartfelt Apology'
- Mexican opposition vows to keep ruling-party presidential candidate from taking office
- Brazilian police bust drug ring allegedly linked to Colombian rebels
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- Myanmar to resume constitution-drafting convention in October
- Militants, government sign agreement for "permanent peace" in Pakistan tribal region
- Simpson Finally Sings on 'Today' Show
- Kite takes lead at Champions Tour event
- Obesity a deadly global epidemic, international conference to be told
- Obesity a deadly global epidemic, international conference to be told
- Warren Mitofsky, survey researcher who pioneered exit polls use in elections, dies at 71
- Community approach can help slow children's weight gain, Australian study suggests
- Kite takes lead at Champions Tour event
- Paws prove handy to science of dog training
- Bush keeps up offensive on Iraq despite Pentagon report showing security deteriorating
- Bonds homers in San Francisco win
- Warren Mitofsky, survey researcher who pioneered exit polls use in elections, dies at 71
- Taiwan president visits island's Pacific allies to secure ties
- Military sees eastern operation winding up, hopes to resettle displaced soon
- Malaysia says it's still awaiting U.N. decision on peacekeepers
- Bob Mathias, 2-time Olympic gold medalist and former congressman, dies at 75
- Europe's first lunar mission heads for planned impact on moon
- Minnesota rebound to beat Yankees
- Europe's first lunar mission heads for planned impact on moon
- Peter takes majority decision over Toney
- Europe's first lunar mission impacts on moon
- Europe's first lunar mission impacts on moon
- Europe's first lunar mission impacts on moon
- Bonds homers in San Francisco win
- Investigators probe patrol plane crash that killed 14 British troops in Afghanistan
- Japanese octogenarian arrested for allegedly killing 90-year-old husband
- FC Dallas edges Dynamo on late goal
- Smith and Ginn combine to help Ohio State win 28th home opener
- Obesity a deadly global epidemic, international conference to be told
- Obesity a deadly global epidemic, international conference to be told
- Former Japanese Internet star ready to rebuff charges, defense lawyer says ahead of trial
- Europe's first lunar mission ends 3-year voyage with planned crash on moon
- Webcke gets another chance to say goodbye
- Webcke gets another chance to say goodbye
- Europe's first lunar mission ends 3-year voyage with planned crash on moon
- Obesity a deadly global epidemic, international conference to be told
- Eastern Pakistan city hit by heavy rain, 4 die after buildings collapse
- Europe's first lunar mission ends 3-year voyage with planned crash on moon
- Aniston Settles Suit Over Topless Photos
- Rescuers to Carry Oxygen Masks for Pets
- Sri Lankan military sees eastern operation winding up, hopes to resettle displaced
- Webcke gets another chance to say goodbye
- Webcke gets another chance to say goodbye
- Europe's first lunar mission ends 3-year voyage with planned crash on moon
- Pressure grows on Afghan leader to tackle graft as opium output soars, criminality grows
- Angry mob lynches man who stabbed imam outside of Istanbul mosque
- Japan's Abe aims to upgrade Defense Agency to full ministry
- The Nation's Weather
- Japan's Abe aims to upgrade Defense Agency to full ministry
- Investigators probe patrol plane crash that killed 14 British troops in Afghanistan
- Lithuania downs Germany 77-62 for seventh place at worlds
- Lithuania downs Germany 77-62 for seventh place at worlds
- Beijing reports 44 new meningitis cases blamed on eating raw snails, raising total to 131
- New prevention strategy in cardiology uses nurses, not medicines
- Haig leads throughout to win Malaysian Masters
- Haig leads throughout to win Malaysian Masters
- Struggling Italy now calling France rematch 'decisive'
- Aniston Settles Suit Over Topless Photos
- Angry mob lynches man who stabbed imam inside Istanbul mosque
- 3 drown, including boy, in floods in northern Thailand
- Some Turks see U.N. force in Lebanon as chance to revive past glories; others fear quagmire
- Foreign buyers help make London luxury homes most expensive in the world
- Japan's Abe says China wrong to refuse top-level talks
- Obesity a deadly global epidemic, experts tell international conference
- Loeb wins Japan Rally for record 27th victory
- Loeb wins Japan Rally for record 27th victory
- Rescuers to Carry Oxygen Masks for Pets
- Mourinho's "slave" accusation insults the dead, says Domenech
- Iraq's inflation rate hits 70 percent, planning minister says
- U.S. romps past Australia, Japan over China 1-0 in tiebreaker
- U.S. romps past Australia, Japan over China 1-0 in tiebreaker
- Philippine government, Muslim rebels say they'll resume peace talks in Malaysia this month
- Spectator injured in rugby league brawl
- Spectator injured in rugby league brawl
- Thailand says nearly 12 million adults have 'fat tummies,' risk obesity-related illnesses
- Sri Lankan military sees eastern operation winding up, hopes to resettle displaced
- Spain downs Greece 70-47 to win basketball world championship
- Philippine government, Muslim rebels say they'll resume peace talks in Malaysia this month
- Spain downs Greece 70-47 to win basketball world championship
- U.S. romps past Australia, Japan over China 1-0 in tiebreaker
- Bangladesh prime minister leads thousands in party anniversary march
- McGinley, Olazabal are automatic Ryder Cup players
- Jordan's parliament endorses new mosque preaching law that blocks militants from pulpits
- New Czech PM supports possible U.S. missile defense base on Czech territory
- Indian selectors name cricket squad for Champions Trophy; keep Kumble out
- Dozens of insurgents, some NATO soldiers killed in fighting in southern Afghanistan
- Dozens of insurgents, some NATO soldiers killed in fighting in southern Afghanistan
- Sarkozy calls for break with past as he pushes campaign for 2007 French presidentials
- Aid group: 105 Indian farmers committed suicide in August after failing to repay loans
- Powell, Wariner, Richards earn big paydays in Golden League finale
- McGinley, Olazabal are automatic Ryder Cup players for Europe
- Brazilians sweep half marathon in Brazil
- Peter takes split decision over Toney
- Ma urged not to take sides over sit-in
- Wang Chien-ming fans blast China press
- Taiwan's NRI ranking advances to 7th spot in world
- Sit-in may hurt democracy: observers
- Time for U.S. to field a paid national team
- Strauss pledges improvement
- Italy not nervous over weak start
- German qualifying victory met with relief
- Taiwan ousted from softball worlds in PRC
- Spain reigns despite leader Gasol's pain
- SIDELINES
- No. 2 Notre Dame wins ugly against Georgia Tech
- Revamped New Zealand stunned by South Africa
- Woods stumbles in U.S. tourney
- Dodgers establishing themselves as best in West
- Rickmers adds new tonnage to its Middle East-India trade
- WTSA lines to adjust rates for US-Asia farm products
- MOL Lines boosts service network in Indonesian port
- Port of Singapore to host Maritime Week Sept. 25-29
- Hanjin, Pan Ocean upgrade HPX trade
- TOC Americas 2006 to tackle southern capacity challenges
- Economists still skeptical despite upbeat U.S. data
- Macau casino rivalries rise to fever pitch
- U.S. corporate crime shows no sign of abating
- Malaysia pondering rescue proposals for ailing Proton, report says
- Many middle-class blacks feel typecast in South Africa ads
- IMF reforms force Europe to rethink its role, say experts
- Early stage 'bionic eye' tests on human a success, scientists reveal
- In Brief
- Group personalizes songs for cancer-stricken children
- 'Wal-Mart economy' faces big challenge
- Time to raise alert over PRC ambitions
- Japan holds its breath over Princess Kiko's cesarean
- Archaeologists search for Florida settlement
- Utah tribe sees cash in nuclear waste storage
- Camel milk in Mauritania generates cash for herders
- Indian farmer suicides found hitting record
- In Brief
- Suspicious missile activity detected in Pyongyang, news report reveals
- North Korea finds market for missiles shrinking
- Abe says China wrong to refuse top-level talks
- Howard's remarks feared as likely to stir racial tension
- Floods leave 1.5m homeless in India
- Some 89 militants reportedly dead in Afghan fighting
- Blair's Labor Party bracing for internecine warfare
- In Brief
- Give reforms time, Merkel tells skeptical Germans
- Moon craft lands, first for Europe
- Boy hurt as Palestinian teachers' strike turns violent
- Iran promises to support Lebanon cease-fire
- Putin heads to South Africa on landmark visit
- Taipei City launches 2nd annual noodle fest
- Vietnam cultural day celebrated
- Tsai confident in top quality of High Speed rail
- Imperial Taipei presents tasty moon cakes
- Wendel's bakery highlights LOHAS
- Financial chain holds key to producers' profitability
- Moon cake gift box at Evergreen Taipei
- Mark festival at Evergreen Taichung
- Evergreen Keelung holds cooking class
- 'Weight-loss god' has 2,000 patients on waiting list, report says
- Referendum draft aims to force KMT to return assets
- Taiwan fans slam report calling Wang 'Chinese' pitcher
- Anti-Chen group promises to use donations carefully
- President says he has heard appeals against corruption
- Iraq, U.S. remain locked in dispute over military handover
- Obesity a deadly global epidemic, health experts warn
- Iran to host conference questioning Holocaust
- MOFA dismisses extortion allegations
- Chen makes historic flight to Palau
- MAC cheif to depart for U.S. visit
- Spain's Galicia grapples with toxic river spill
- Chen says summit is not 'check writing contest'
- Australia's `Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin killed by stingray's barb
- Lagoutte wins Finnair Masters by two shots
- Austrian writer Gerhard Amanshauser dead at 78
- Iraq seeking new bids for cell phone licenses
- Muslims urged not to send children to school on centenary of India's national song
- NATO says more than 200 Taliban killed in fighting in southern Afghanistan
- Stenson wins BMW International with eagle on first playoff hole
- Airing of Sept. 11 documentary with profanities worries some affiliates
- Walker claims first win at Assen meet
- Santacaterina wins 25k race at open water worlds
- Struggling Italy now calling France rematch 'decisive'
- Pakistani troops withdraw from roadblocks after peace deal with militants
- Massive ralllies condemn Pakistan government for not giving tribal chief's body to family
- Finland nips Olympic champion Sweden 3-2
- Clarke, Westwood get captain's picks for European Ryder Cup team
- Europe's 1st lunar mission deliberately crash lands on moon
- Soccer gets nothing from lopsided matchups
- Paris mayor renames Notre Dame square after John Paul II, prompting protests
- Sinn Fein leader to meet Hamas officials on 1st trip to Israel, Palestinian territories
- Massive ralllies condemn Pakistan government for not giving tribal chief's body to family
- Vieira's 'Today' Arrival Changes A.m. TV
- Vinokourov wins ninth, tough stage of Spanish Vuelta
- Summer Rebound for Hollywood Box Office
- Pedersen wins Tour of Britain
- `Pirates,' other summer movie hits prove Hollywood's not a sinking ship
- Vieira's 'Today' Arrival Changes A.m. TV
- NATO says more than 200 Taliban, 4 Canadians killed in fighting in southern Afghanistan
- Clarke, Westwood get captain's picks for European Ryder Cup team
- Congress returns for prelude to November election battle
- NATO says more than 200 Taliban, 4 Canadians killed in fighting in southern Afghanistan
- New study raises doubts raised about drug-coated heart devices
- New prevention strategy in cardiology uses nurses, not medicines
- Croatia coach drops three players for partying
- Republican lawmaker says he supports Iraq war despite call for timetable
- Sarkozy calls for break with past as he pushes campaign for 2007 French presidentials
- Clarke, Westwood get captain's picks for European Ryder Cup team
- Profanity in 9/11 Show Worries Some
-
- Halliwell Alleges Her Child Was Abused
- Cameroon beats Rwanda 3-0 in African Cup qualifying match
- Men who stole guitars used by Faith Hill and Nickelback sentenced to probation
- Ex-Secret Agent Helps Binoche With Role
- Accused Hill Guitar Thieves Sentenced
- A look at the world basketball championship
- Brazilian media praises victory over archrival Argentina
- Brazil beats Argentina 3-0 in friendly
- Graffiti artist sneaks doctored Paris Hilton albums into British record stores
- Vinokourov wins ninth, tough stage of Spanish Vuelta
- Russia wins Euro Hockey Tour opener by edging Czechs 4-3
- Once the best, U.S. settles for getting better
-
- North Korea wins U20 women's soccer title
- Guatemala's foreign minister says U.S. support for U.N. Security Council
- Center-left candidate leads presidential poll in Ecuador, but most voters undecided
- Guyana beats Barbados 1-0 in friendly
- Louisiana Philharmonic conductor not chased out by Katrina
- Some CBS Affiliates Worry Over 9/11 Doc
- Airing of Sept. 11 documentary with profanities worries some affiliates
- Lisa Leslie wins third WNBA MVP award
- Leftist candidate says Mexico needs new constitution, radical change
- Peru's president dismisses Humala's claim of political persecution
- Season-low round lifts Sorenstam to victory at State Farm
- Some CBS Affiliates Worry Over 9/11 Show
- Clarke, Westwood get captain's picks for European Ryder Cup team
- Some CBS Affiliates Worry Over 9/11 Show
- Vieira's 'Today' Arrival Changes A.m. TV
- Ginger Spice Says Her Child Was Abused
- 'Pirates' Helps Fill Hollywood War Chest
- Accused Hill Guitar Thieves Sentenced
- CSNY Tour Buses Stop at Aspiring Biotown
- Aspiring biotown gets visit by Crosby, Still, Nash & Young buses
- Honduran filmmaker Fosi Bendeck dies at age 66
- Aspiring 'Biotown' Gets Visit From CSNY
- Study: Terrorism prosecutions fall back to pre-Sept. 11 levels
- San Diego linebacker Foley shot by off-duty police officer
- Season-low round lifts Sorenstam to victory at State Farm
- Antigua beats Dominica 1-0 in friendly
- Santos thrashes rival Palmeiras 5-1 in Brazilian league
- Parisian artist creates network to bring junk back to life _ and bring people together
- Some CBS Affiliates Worry Over 9/11 Show
- Front-runner to be Japan's next leader says China wrong to refuse top-level talks
- Sri Lankan military sees eastern operation winding up, hopes to resettle displaced
- Sri Lankan military sees eastern operation winding up, hopes to resettle displaced
- Simpson wins Champions Tour event at Pebble Beach
- Government lawmakers invite scientists to further argument against stem cell law reform
- Howard, Pujols hit three home runs each; Bonds homers No. 729
- Low water levels starting to affect Mississippi River
- Study raises questions about aging surgeons' last years; pilots must retire, but not docs
- Evangelicals intensify calls for parents to pull kids from public schools
- Ginger Spice Says Her Child Was Abused
- US casino mogul Stephen Wynn ready to take bets in Macau with new casino
- Rodriguez continues hitting tear for Yankees
- Mitsubishi Motors to slash vehicle platforms to 6 from 14, report says.
- Hincapie wins road race title at U.S. Pro Championship
- Simpson wins Champions Tour event at Pebble Beach
- South Korean tells Abe Seoul willing to resume summit talks with Japan, report says
- Struggling Italy goes to France for repeat of World Cup final matchup
- Trial to open for former Internet star charged with securities law violations
- Study: U.S. terrorism prosecutions fall back to pre-Sept. 11 levels
- `Pirates,' other summer movie hits prove Hollywood's not a sinking ship
- Agassi's career comes to a close with U.S. Open loss
- Toluca still undefeated in Mexican league
- United, Chicago win in MLS
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- Howard, Pujols hit three home runs each; Bonds homers No. 729
- Leftist candidate says Mexico needs new constitution, radical change
- Boca Juniors out front for second straight week in Argentina
- South Korean tells Abe Seoul willing to resume summit talks with Japan, report says
- Some Stations Want Cursing Out of '9/11'
- Rodriguez continues hitting tear for Yankees
- Agassi's career comes to a close with U.S. Open loss
- Crude futures inch up in Asian trading, but remain below US$70 a barrel
- Disease spread in flood-hit areas in west Nepal
- Bush breaks leg in Louisville win
- SKorea government funding search for fountain of youth
- SKorea government funding search for fountain of youth
- Government lawmakers invite scientists to further argument against stem cell law reform
- Government lawmakers invite scientists to further argument against stem cell law reform
- Chinese supplier of Apple Computer's iPods withdraws defamation lawsuit
- U.S. casino mogul Stephen Wynn ready to take bets in Macau with new casino
- Burning Man Festival Climaxes in Nevada
- Monsoon floods carry away 2 in Indian Kashmir; army ferries in food for 15,000
- U.S. Open Seeds Fared
- Agassi's career comes to a close with U.S. Open loss
- Kahne wins at Fontana, closes in on top 10
- Republican candidates stress independence from Bush, party in TV ads
- Study: Only 14 U.S. terror prosecutions have led to lengthy prison sentences
- Japan's capital investment spending jumps 16.6 percent in April-June quarter
- Reports: Australia's `Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin killed
- Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin Killed
- Reports: Australia's `Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin killed by stingray's barb
- Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin Killed
- McGrath, Gilchrist included in ICC Champions Trophy squad
- McGrath, Gilchrist included in ICC Champions Trophy squad
- Reports: Australia's `Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin killed by stingray's barb
- China reports top 500 corporations see profits jump 23 percent in 2005
- Iraqi soccer player kidnapped, police say
- New bird flu outbreak suspected in Vietnam after 100 ducks die suddenly
- New bird flu outbreak suspected in Vietnam after 100 ducks die suddenly
- Female engineer out of the running to become Malaysia's first astronaut
- Reports: Australia's `Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin killed by stingray's barb
- Iraqi soccer player kidnapped, police say
- New bird flu outbreak suspected in Vietnam after 100 ducks die suddenly
- New bird flu outbreak suspected in Vietnam after 100 ducks die suddenly
- Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin Killed
- Philippine shares rise to 1-month high on economic outlook, stronger peso
- New Zealand stocks rise as offshore sentiment leads them up
- Reports: Australia's `Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin killed by stingray's barb
- Reports: Australia's `Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin killed by stingray's barb
- Australia could be exporting uranium to China early next year, official says
- Iraqi soccer player kidnapped, police say
- Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan says it would be 'great' to be gay icon
- Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan says it would be 'great' to be gay icon
- Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin Killed
- Australia's `Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin killed by stingray's barb
- Euro rises against U.S. dollar to start week
- Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin Killed
- Taxing sugary drinks key to fighting obesity, researcher says
- Burning Man Festival Climaxes in Nevada
- Steve Irwin died "doing what he loves best," says friend there at fatal stingray incident
- Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin Killed
- German security officials meeting to hammer out new anti-terrorism measures
- Taiwan shares rise to 3-month high on improved tech outlook
- Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin Killed
- Australia's `Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin killed by stingray's barb
- Cambodian police block human rights group's attempt to hold anti-corruption rally
- Turks demand stricter gun laws amid high death toll at festivities
- Hammerson says first-half profit gains 60 percent on investor demand
- Singer Meat Loaf says legal dispute with producer Steinman stems from dislike of managers
- Former Prime Minister Lionel Jospin hints he may seek Socialist presidential candidacy
- Adieu, Andre: Agassi's career ends with 3rd-round loss at Open
- Philippine president accuses congressman of `peddling lies' with bank account story
- Colombian pop star Shakira to bop to Bollywood beat, says Indian choreographer
- Colombian pop star Shakira to bop to Bollywood beat, says Indian choreographer
- Albanian parliament resumes work with political deal on electoral reform
- Thai police seek four army officers for questioning in alleged plot against Thaksin
- New cases of bird flu detected in domestic fowl in Egypt
- Colombian pop star Shakira to bop to Bollywood beat, says Indian choreographer
- U.S. nuclear envoy says North Korea disarmament going through `difficult period'
- Air Liquide says 1st-half profit rose 10 percent after cost cuts
- Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin Killed
- Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin Killed
- Dollar weakens against yen on strong Japanese capital spending data
- Center-left coalition discusses budget cuts to help Italy meet target deficit
- Japan health officials to step up vigilance against HIV-2 following infection
- Australia's `Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin killed by stingray's barb
- Australian leaders pay tribute to Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin
- China reports top 500 corporations see profits jump 23 percent in 2005
- Philippine shares rise to 1-month high on economic outlook, stronger peso
- London sports opener
- Mahathir says democracy is dead in Malaysia's ruling party
- Crude futures steady in Asian trading below US$70 a barrel
- Australia's `Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin killed by stingray's barb
- Australian shares rise on offshore markets
- Zhang Ziyi mocked for wearing fellow Chinese actress' old outfit
- Zhang Ziyi mocked for wearing fellow Chinese actress' old outfit
- South Korean stocks rise for 3rd day on gains in airline, auto, tech shares
- U.S. nuclear envoy says North Korea disarmament going through `difficult period'
- Indonesian president woos investors with pledges to combat corruption, terrorism, bird flu
- Shanghai tycoon reportedly investigated over alleged special prison treatment
- Monsoon floods kill 8 in Indian Kashmir, isolate hundreds of thousands
- Japanese stocks surge on signs of higher capital spending; Canon, Matsushita gain
- Iraqi soccer player kidnapped in Baghdad
- Mitsubishi Motors to slash vehicle platforms to 6 from 14, report says.
- Chinese shares rise on airlines, Olympics-related buying; yuan stronger against dollar
- Britain's opposition leader David Cameron tours India
- Chinese supplier of Apple Computer's iPods withdraws defamation lawsuit
- Eutelsat says it swung to a profit and raises forecast for next year
- Japan's Igaya to head panel on 2014 winter bids
- EU clears General Electric, Credit Suisse billion-dollar infrastructure project
- Malaysian shares buoyed by 2007 business-friendly budget
- Boxer Naseed Hamed released from prison early
- 4 Pakistan opposition lawmakers set to quit in protest of tribal chieftain's slaying
- Hong Kong shares rise 0.5 percent, traders buy China-related shares
- Iraqi soccer player kidnapped in Baghdad
- Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin Killed
- Despite some European opposition, Alcatel purchase of Lucent likely to succeed
- German security officials meeting to hammer out new anti-terrorism measures
- Singer Pete Doherty's sentencing deferred, but he must continue drug rehab
- Sri Lankan military says it has captured key rebel territory, Tigers vow to keep fighting
- Socialist leader vows to fight privatization of gas company, merger with Suez
- Staffers at Steve Irwin's animal park in shock after Crocodile Hunter dies
- Swedish election campaign marred by accusations of data theft
- Bjorn upset at being left off Ryder Cup team
- U.N. must overcome fatigue, keep global commitment focused on Congo elections
- Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica raises gas and electricity prices
- Monsoon floods kill 8 in Indian Kashmir, cuts off hundreds of thousands
- Owen flies to United States to undergo knee surgery
- U.N. must overcome fatigue, keep global commitment focused on Congo elections
- Philippines' Imelda Marcos may run for Manila mayor next year, daughter says
- Philippines' Imelda Marcos may run for Manila mayor next year, daughter says
- Burning Man Festival Climaxes in Nevada
- Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin Killed
- EU grants extra euro16 million to fund Congo elections
- EU still awaiting Polish restructuring plans on shipyard subsidies
- 6 Philippine marines killed, 19 wounded in clash with al-Qaida-linked militants
- Sri Lankan military captures key rebel territory, Tigers vow to keep fighting
- London's FTSE-100 index up 12.5 points at 5961.6 at midday
- 16 Vietnamese asylum seekers placed under U.N. protection in Cambodia
- Juror Allegedly Steals 'Jury Duty' Paper
- Asian markets advance as Japanese stocks rise on strong capital spending numbers
- Three Croatian internationals fined after missing training
- Briton killed, six others wounded in gun attack on foreign tourists in the Jordanian capital
- Briton killed, six others wounded in gun attack on foreign tourists in the Jordanian capital
- Indian shares climb, buoyed by auto stock hopes
- U.S. nuclear envoy says North Korea disarmament going through `difficult period'
- Spain readies celebration for basketball champions
- Belgian premier seeks budget surplus for 2007
- Nothing is uncontested with Brooklyn development project revolving around Nets arena
- Czech president appoints the country's new Cabinet
- Britain's MedOil to explore for oil in Albania's Ionian, Adriatic Seas
- Indian authorities to monitor TV stations for violence, sexual content, political messages
- Indian authorities to monitor TV stations for violence, sexual content, political messages
- Singer Pete Doherty Sentencing Postponed
- Taiwan's Yang Ming Marine to invest in Shanghai
- Study: Italian league to drop to third-richest in Europe due to match-fixing scandal
- Ronaldinho to start in international friendly against Wales
- European space scientists say SMART-1 mission sent back unexpected data trove
- China Slaps Director With Five Year Ban
- ProSiebenSat says it bought a 30 percent stake in MyVideo for undisclosed sum
- Stingray Kills 'Crocodile Hunter' Irwin
- Kashmiri dies after interrogation by Indian police in Kashmir
- China slaps director with five-year filmmaking ban for showing movie at Cannes
- China slaps director with five-year filmmaking ban for showing movie at Cannes
- Baidu.com says mainland listing not currently planned
- Ukraine's former premier says new PM illegitimate, calls for dissolving parliament
- NATO warplanes kill Canadian soldier in 'friendly fire' incident
- Stingray Kills 'Crocodile Hunter' Irwin
- Japan's capital investment spending jumps 16.6 percent in 2nd quarter, boosting stocks
- Ethiopia holding 250 members of Oromo ethnic group without charge, officials say
- Sri Lankan military captures key rebel territory, Tigers vow to keep fighting
- India to build 27 new roads along border with China as part of development plan
- Singer Pete Doherty's sentencing deferred, but he must continue drug rehab
- Honeymoon could be near end for McClaren and England
- German security officials hammer out new anti-terrorism measures
- Spain readies celebration for basketball champions
- South Korean president praises maritime deal with Greece
- Czech president appoints new Cabinet
- Japan breaks U.S. streak with 3-1 victory, Australia beats China 1-0
- Brazil growth forecast lowered after disappointing second-quarter GDP
- New U.S. ambassador to Tajikistan urges fair elections, pledges development aid
- Stingray deaths rare, Irwin extremely unlucky, experts say
- Briton killed, six others wounded in gun attack on foreign tourists in the Jordanian capital
- Singapore shares rise on interest in property sector
- Crude oil futures keep falling, drop below US$69 a barrel
- Malaysian director says he was inspired by experience as an immigrant
- Briton killed, six others wounded in gun attack on foreign tourists in the Jordanian capital
- Stingray Kills 'Crocodile Hunter' Irwin
- Grenade attack on Burundi bar wounds 30 people, 10 of them seriously
- France looks to Henry to provide offense
- Mexico's top electoral court to decide presidential election Tuesday
- U.S. nuclear envoy says North Korea disarmament going through `difficult period'
- New three-in-one heart pill could save millions
- Mexico's electoral court announces it will convene to make decision on disputed elections
- Gattuso getting agitated ahead of Italy-France rematch
- Torres to stay with Atletico Madrid until 2009
- Thank you, Andre Agassi, for 21 years of emotion-filled tennis
- Qatar commits troops to Lebanon; Pakistan considers sending forces
- Declassified files reveal D-Day landings nearly jeopardized
- Summit not 'check-writing contest,' says Chen
- Taiwan's Helping Hand
- Taiwan, allies issue 'Palau Declaration'
- In Brief
- Premier responds to criticism of being 'hijacked by TSU'
- KMT may reconsider objection to arms deal
- 'Spiritual fortress' plan rejected
- DPP launches initiative to recover KMT assets
- Groups to initiate plan to unite Thai workers with their children
- Cosmetic firm fined for exaggerated advertisements
- Most people know too little about diabetes, survey shows
- Captain seen in decent health after floating in sea for hours
- Weekend truffle brunch at Sherwood
- Guest Chef Suparman Yahya whets appetite with Malaysian recipes
- Taiwan movie makes world premiere
- A new dining experience at Royal Hsinchu
- Laura Chen appointed Rebar GM
- InterContinental ceases managing Asiaworld
- Zuji group to cheer Wang Chien-ming
- Asia Trust holds board meeting
- In Brief
- Ugandan rebels seen crossing into Sudan under landmark truce
- Russian official says nearly 110 held after mass rioting
- Sudan says AU troops must be out of Darfur this month
- Somali militia demand an end to call for peacekeepers
- Two Americans killed in Iraq's Anbar province
- In Brief
- Rich nations urged not to block poor countries from building dams
- Chemical leak seen leaving 200 hospitalized in central China
- HIV-positive woman said forced to abort own fetus
- Story on overseas account a lie, says Philippine chief
- Thousands of Indians isolated by heavy floods
- Friendly fire kills Canadian soldier in Afghan battle
- PRC ruling shows view on freedoms
- Confronting the addiction to junk food
- Clinton betrays Brooklyn at grass roots level
- Congenital metabolic disorders included in the newborn screening program
- Newborn screening program detects congenital metabolic disorders
- Prenatal examinations for early intervention and counseling
- Opening access to maternal and infant health for foreign spouses
- Breastfeeding is on the rise
- Airbus superjumbo plane takes off on first passenger test flight
- Thailand economy slows sharply as oil prices bite
- Quanta may buy up to 5 parts makers to cut costs
- Horie pleads 'not guilty'
- IKEA launches 2,000 new products
- Foxconn drops defamation lawsuit in China
- Tech stocks gain on upbeat profit expectations
- ICBC to cut IPO by 15%, report says
- Baht rises against dollar on strong Thailand Q2 economic growth
- Top 500 PRC firms see profits jump 23% in 2005
- In Brief
- New technology threatens to put print dictionaries on the shelf
- More youths in Spain seen trading fish for junk food
- WWII spies' 'dress code' cracked, says report
- Americans seen drinking themselves into obesity
- Stingray deaths said to be rare, agonizing
- 'Crocodile hunter' killed by stingray during production
- Sidelines
- Brazil topples Argentina in soccer friendly
- Howard's powerful bat carries Phillies
- Clarke gets into Ryder Cup at expense of Dane Bjorn
- Lopsided matchups harm soccer
- U.S. tennis now in Roddick's hands
- Agassi's body says enough is enough
- What Agassi's Peers Have Said About Him
- Homer battle in CPBL grows tighter
- Penghu magistrate says 'no' to nuclear waste
- Anger mounts over Indonesia mudflow
- 'Taiping Four' gorillas to return to Cameroon
- Russian Orthodox protesters against Madonna
- Indian girl goes to protest, ends up in Bollywood
- China imposes 5-year ban on film maker Lou Ye
- Officials: Drought in Spain could affect water supplies to up to 2 million people
- Poles demonstrate against education minister on 1st day of new school year
- Officials: Drought in Spain could affect water supplies to up to 2 million people
- Bjorn upset at being left off Ryder Cup team
- Swedish election campaign marred by accusations of data theft
- Credit Suisse plans to boost Asian operation with up to 4,000 new employees
- EU lawmakers set to back overhaul of registration taxes on cars
- Nude Teens Test Limits in Vt. Town
- Pakistan insists security forces didn't kill tribal leader, as anger mounts
- Italy camp turns somber after Facchetti's death
- Sri Lankan military captures key rebel territory, Tigers vow to keep fighting
- Gilardino set to start against France
- EU receives Polish restructuring plans on shipyard subsidies
- Pakistan insists security forces didn't kill tribal leader, as anger mounts
- Pakistan insists security forces didn't kill tribal leader, as anger mounts
- European stock markets rise on optimism for future
- Dutchman Van Heeswijk wins first stage of Tour de Pologne
- Honeymoon could be near end for McClaren and England
- Romania's national soccer team asks to leave 'jinxed' stadium
- Mark Wahlberg 'invincible' at Box Office
- Authorities: Gunman in Jordan slaying hailed from Zarqawi's hometown
- Wahlber's `Invincible' repeats as No. 1 movie at weekend box office, scoring $15.2 million
- Grandson asks that Mussolini's body be exhumed to ascertain circumstances of his death
- Authorities: Gunman in Jordan slaying hailed from village near Zarqawi's hometown
- Albanian parliament resumes work with political deal on electoral reform
- Couric Takes Over 'CBS Evening News'
- Katie Couric Debuts Tuesday on CBS
- BofA stake in Brazil's Itau rises to 11.51 percent following sale of BankBoston S. America units
- Bush touts emerging energy technologies, American competitiveness
- Miss Universe makes triumphant return to native Puerto Rico
- Italy camp turns somber after Facchetti's death
- Jankovic reaches first major quarterfinals
- Congo says 10 election workers arrested for alleged ballot cheating
- Mexico to get final decision in presidential race, but political uncertainty likely to continue
- In three years, CEO led El Paso turnaround
- Henin-Hardenne rolls on at Open; 2004 champ Kuznetsova loses
- Three 6 Mafia Seeks Dismissal of Lawsuit
- Sri Lankan military captures key rebel territory, Tigers vow to keep fighting
- Three 6 Mafia seek dismissal of US lawsuit
- Oprah to Dedicate Miss. Kids' Club
- HEALTHBEAT: Study seeks safer blood thinner used by millions of Americans
- Talk show host Oprah Winfrey to dedicate Boys & Girls Club house she helped sponsor
- "Sweeny todd" Finale Gets Sondheim Visit
- Final 'Sweeney Todd' Gets Sondheim Visit
- Colombian prosecutor confirms skeleton is that of warlord Carlos Castano
- A floral send-off, a Stephen Sondheim visit for closing performance of 'Sweeney Todd'
- Jankovic reaches first major quarterfinals
- Wahlberg's `Invincible' repeats as No. 1 movie at weekend box office, scoring $15.2 million
- Haas, Nadal, Safin advance, 2003 champ Henin-Hardenne rolls on at Open
- Mexico to get final decision in presidential race, but political uncertainty likely to continue
- Study shows older men may be at risk of fathering children with autism
- British foreign secretary arrives in Iraq on unannounced visit
- Sweden drops Ibrahimovic, Mellberg, Wilhemsson for late-night outing
- Judge shelves Airbus bid to axe Beoing lawyers in trade dispute
- Ortiz takes no-hitter into ninth, Nationals top Cards 4-1
- British foreign secretary arrives in Iraq on unannounced visit
- White homers, Bonser hurls Twins past Devil Rays 2-1
- Chargers' Foley to miss season
- Some hormone replacement therapy may damage hearing, scientists say
- Scientist says lots of dinosaurs remain to be discovered
- New cases of bird flu detected in domestic fowl in Egypt
- Mexico to get final decision in presidential race, but political uncertainty likely to continue
- Mexican-American folk singer Lila Downs calls for peace in her native Oaxaca
- Authorities: Gunman in Jordan slaying hailed from village near Zarqawi's hometown
- Latest poll gives Britain's opposition Conservatives 4 point lead over Blair's Labour
- Roddick beats Becker at Open; Davenport reaches quarters
- New-look Brazil prepares for friendly against Wales
- Youzhny beats another Spaniard to reach first Grand Slam QF
- More than 30 bodies found across Baghdad; 7 coalition troops reported killed in Iraq
- Stingray Kills Famed 'Crocodile Hunter'
- Woods wins Deutsche Bank for fifth straight victory
- Security tight at Colombia's prison olympics
- British foreign secretary arrives in Iraq on unannounced visit
- Woods wins Deutsche Bank for fifth straight victory
- NZ, U.S. win in women's rugby
- Brazilian VW workers end strike after automaker suspends layoff plan
- Woods wins Deutsche Bank for fifth straight victory
- Ortiz takes no-hitter into ninth, Nationals top Cards 4-1
- Roddick beats Becker at Open; Davenport reaches quarters
- Spanish crowds welcome home basketball champions
- Woods wins Deutsche Bank for fifth straight victory
- Ortiz takes no-hitter into ninth, Nationals top Cards 4-1
- Davenport to face Henin-Hardenne; Sharapova's dress to be auctioned
- Colombian pop star Shakira to bop to Bollywood beat, says Indian choreographer
- Colombian pop star Shakira to bop to Bollywood beat, says Indian choreographer
- Wal-Mart bid for tie-up with ailing Japanese supermarket chain Daiei, report says
- Singer Meat Loaf says he hired vocal coach for his latest album
- 'Invincible' Repeats As No. 1 Movie
- Airline industry changed forever post-Sept. 11, for better and for worse
- Democratic lawmakers urge Bush to consider changing Pentagon's civilian leadership
- Attacks spawned a tech-security market that remains young yet rich
- In a Mexican boom town, appliance plant stirs hope
- Labor Day Telethon Raises Record Amount
- Leaner designs fuel race to build next generation of reactors
- A drug lord's socialite girlfriend tells her story and shakes Colombian high society
- Slain Colombian warlord victim of a monster he helped create
- Former Japanese Internet star asserts innocence as trial opens on securities law charges
- Angola, Gabon-Equatorial Guinea, Libya chosen as next three African Cup hosts
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- Labor Day Telethon Raises Record Amount
- Jerry Lewis Telethon Raises Record $61M
- Jerry Lewis Telethon Raises Record $61M
- France hopes to stir things up against Italy _ without Zidane
- American union backers fight gloom at Labor Day parade
- Afghan violence kills 26, Canadian soldier dies in U.S. air raid
- Footage shows Australia's 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's death, witness says
- Nippon Steel, S. Korea's Posco study expanded steel tie up, report says
- Japanese stocks mixed at open, dollar rises vs yen
- Number of dengue cases in south China rises to 219
- Mauresmo beats Williams
- Nude Teens Raising Eyebrows in Vermont
- Bush marks Labor Day holiday with economic message
- Hong Kong Disneyland falls short of 5.6 million visitor target in 1st year
- Key events in the life of 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin
- Mauresmo beats Williams
- Mexico to get final decision in presidential race, but political uncertainty likely to continue
- Mauresmo beats Williams; Roddick beats Becker
- Pakistan insists security forces didn't kill intend to kill tribal leader, as anger mounts
- Pakistan insists security forces didn't kill intend to kill tribal leader, as anger mounts
- Japanese stocks fall after rising 1.4 percent the day before, dollar falls vs yen
- Stingray Kills Famed 'Crocodile Hunter'
- More than 30 bodies found across Baghdad; 7 coalition troops reported killed in Iraq
- NZ, France, England, Scotland remain unbeaten in women's rugby
- Gunman from village near al-Zarqawi's hometown kills one in attack on tourists in Jordan
- Miss Universe makes triumphant return to native Puerto Rico
- Amnesty calls on Brazil politicians to respect human rights
- A drug lord's socialite girlfriend tells her story and shakes Colombian high society
- Umaga honored for services to rugby
- Umaga honored for services to rugby
- Bayer inaugurates Shanghai chemicals plant, part of rush to build up Chinese capacity
- Maker of Panasonic recalls 6,000 notebook computer batteries, citing overheating concerns
- Discovery Channel Plans Irwin Tributes
- Matsushita recalls 6,000 Panasonic notebook computer batteries, citing overheating
- Study shows pudgy toddlers don't always outgrow chubbiness
- Discovery Channel Plans Several Tributes to Honor Fallen 'Crocodile Hunter' Star Irwin
- Mexico's presidential rivals brace for electoral court's final ruling on disputed election
- Australian prime minister undecided on stem cell research ban vote
- Mourners offer bouquets, sign khaki shirts at Crocodile Hunter's park
- Ortiz comes within three outs of no-hitter, Bonds homers again
- Democrats push for own religious voice with Internet site
- Stingray Kills Famed 'Crocodile Hunter'
- Hurricane John floodwaters kill British man, 2 Mexicans
- North Koreans celebrate youth championship in women's soccer
- North Koreans celebrate youth championship in women's soccer
- Mauresmo beats Williams; Roddick beats Becker
- Matsushita recalling 6,000 Panasonic notebook batteries in Japan, cites overheating
- At The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Twins regain wild-card lead
- Three tried in Shanghai for counterfeiting virtual weapons in online game
- Three tried in Shanghai for counterfeiting virtual weapons in online game
- Twins regain wild-card lead
- Two sentenced to death for 1999 murder of Australian auditor in Thailand
- Stingray Kills Famed 'Crocodile Hunter'
- U.S. Congress pre-election agenda to focus on national security
- Oil prices recover in Asian trading after overnight fall, but still under US$69 a barrel
- Soccer fans torch cars, battle with police in Indonesia: report
- New Getty chair promises fast and fundamental changes
- Philippine shares rise 0.9 percent to 3 1/2-month high on slow inflation
- 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's death caught on videotape
- Taiwan's opposition leader wins defamation suit against ruling party
- Taiwan's opposition leader wins defamation suit against ruling party
- Zhang Ziyi confirms role in Mulan film
- Zhang Ziyi confirms role in Mulan film
- Stingray Kills Famed 'Crocodile Hunter'
- Major league players to tour Japan in November
- Euro down slightly against U.S. dollar
- Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar gets familiar with underworld for upcoming roles
- Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar gets familiar with underworld for upcoming roles
- Oji Paper says takeover bid for rival Hokuetsu failed
- Ads promoting fatty, sugar-laden foods to kids should be banned, experts say
- 700 Taliban trapped by NATO offensive in southern Afghanistan, alliance says
- 700 Taliban trapped by NATO offensive in southern Afghanistan, alliance says
- Geophysique agrees to buy Veritas for US$3.1 billion in cash and stock
- Malaysia's exports rose better-than-expected by 16 percent in July
- Malaysia's exports rose better-than-expected by 16 percent in July
- Pacific-Rim finance ministers to address global imbalances, blocking financing of WMDs
- Pacific-Rim finance ministers to address global imbalances, blocking financing of WMDs
- U.S. Death penalty case set to begin for 2 accused in kidnappings and body dumps
- New Zealand stocks rise as weaker dollar boosts export stocks
- Crocodile Hunter's Death Caught on Video
- Australian shares rise on gains in BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto
- 5-Year Filmmaking Ban for China Director
- Experts say U.S. economy is slowing but should avoid recession
- Japanese stocks advance for 2nd day, reversing morning losses; dollar higher vs yen
- Mourners offer bouquets, sign khaki shirts at Crocodile Hunter's park
- Japanese stocks advance for 2nd day, reversing morning losses; dollar higher vs yen
- Bayer inaugurates Shanghai chemicals plant, part of rush to build up Chinese capacity
- Bayer inaugurates Shanghai chemicals plant, part of rush to build up Chinese capacity
- 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's death caught on videotape
- Witness accuses Livedoor of doctoring earnings as Japan Internet trial heats up
- Taiwan shares retreat from 3-month highs amid domestic political uncertainty
- Small bomb explodes near Turkish ruling party branch office; no injuries
- Crocodile Hunter's Death Caught on Video
- Nippon Oil chairman looks to Russia if Iran hit with sanctions
- Taiwan President says innocent of corruption over use of secret diplomatic funds
- Dollar rises in Asia as euro gets dumped for yen amid speculation about Japanese rate hike
- Dollar rises in Asia as euro gets dumped for yen amid speculation about Japanese rate hike
- Supporters shout anti-Mbeki slogans at corruption trial of fired South African deputy president
- Bayer inaugurates Shanghai chemicals plant, part of rush to build up Chinese capacity
- Bayer inaugurates Shanghai chemicals plant, part of rush to build up Chinese capacity
- Iran's Ahmadinejad calls for purge of liberal university teachers
- Deutsche Post's DHL wins 1.6 billion pound deal with British health service
- Russia's Gazprom agrees to a 50-percent price hike for Turkmen natural gas
- Russia's Gazprom agrees to a 50-percent price hike for Turkmen natural gas
- 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's death caught on videotape
- Irish Life & Permanent posts 8.2 percent drop in first-half profit
- Pakistani opposition groups call for new strike to protest killing of tribal chieftain
- Pakistani opposition groups call for new strike to protest killing of tribal chieftain
- U.S. gaming mogul Stephen Wynn ready to open casino resort in Macau
- U.S. gaming mogul Stephen Wynn ready to open casino resort in Macau
- Woman dies as floodwaters recede in Indian Kashmir; tens of thousands remain stranded
- Moderate earthquake shakes southern Philippines
- Iran's Ahmadinejad calls for purge of liberal university teachers
- Bayer expands Shanghai chemicals plant, part of rush to build up Chinese capacity
- Bayer expands Shanghai chemicals plant, part of rush to build up Chinese capacity
- Taiwan president says he is innocent of corruption over use of secret diplomatic funds
- London sports opener
- Pakistan government, pro-Taliban militants near Afghan border sign peace deal
- Iran's Ahmadinejad calls for purge of liberal university teachers
- German finance minister: Economy to grow 2 percent in 2006
- Sun Microsystems, Unisys sue Hynix Semiconductor in U.S. court, Hynix says
- Sun Microsystems, Unisys sue Hynix Semiconductor in U.S. court, Hynix says
- South Korean stocks rise for 4th session on bank gains
- China tightens control of land supplies, says officials to be punished for violations
- Security stepped up as military suspects sought for alleged plot to assassinate Thai PM
- China tightens control of land supplies, says officials to be punished for violations
- Australian political leaders pay tribute to Crocodile Hunter
- Japanese stocks advance for 2nd day; Nippon Steel gains on news of tie-up with Posco
- Japanese stocks advance for 2nd day; Nippon Steel gains on news of tie-up with Posco
- Pakistan government, pro-Taliban militants near Afghan border sign peace deal
- Pakistani president to travel to Kabul for talks with Afghan leader
- Pakistan government, pro-Taliban militants near Afghan border sign peace deal
- Russian environmental regulator files lawsuit against Pacific island oil project led by Shell
- Zuma Supporters shout anti-Mbeki slogans at South African corruption trial
- Cambodian leader declares ban on beauty contest, calling it "useless and wasteful"
- Cambodian leader declares ban on beauty contest, calling it "useless and wasteful"
- Pakistani opposition groups call general strike to protest killing of tribal chieftain
- Pakistani opposition groups call general strike to protest killing of tribal chieftain
- Crocodile Hunter's Death Caught on Video
- Taiwan president says he is innocent of corruption over use of secret diplomatic funds
- AP Interview: Leader of Taiwan's anti-Chen campaign says he fears assassination
-
- Irish Life & Permanent reports drop in net profit, strong gains in business
- Taipei becomes wireless city, offering residents access to Internet anywhere in city
- Taipei becomes wireless city, offering residents access to Internet anywhere in city
- U.S. gaming mogul Stephen Wynn ready to open casino resort in Macau
- U.S. gaming mogul Stephen Wynn ready to open casino resort in Macau
- Poland needs shot of confidence ahead of Serbia match
- Popular Indian actress Sushmita Sen turns snake charmer
- Popular Indian actress Sushmita Sen turns snake charmer
- Chinese shares rise, led by bank shares; yuan hits intraday high vs dollar
- Leaked memo maps out strategy for Britain's Tony Blair to go in blaze of glory
- Oil companies say promising tests suggest significant Gulf of Mexico find
- Hong Kong shares fall after 5-day rally as traders sell China Mobile, Hutchison
- Philippine shares rise to 3 1/2-month high on slow inflation
- Deutsche Post's DHL wins 1.6 billion pound deal with British health service
- AP Interview: Leader of Taiwan's anti-Chen campaign says he fears assassination
- Malaysian minister says 3.65 ringgit to the dollar is correct level
- Malaysian minister says 3.65 ringgit to the dollar is correct level
- Oil prices recover after overnight fall, but still under US$69 a barrel
- Malaysia lowers traffic fines to curb bribery: report
- Royal birth fixates Japan amid hopes for first imperial heir in 40 years
- Lerner acquires 85.50 percent of shares; assumes full control
- Britain launches review of Catholic recruitment to Northern Ireland police
- Poll shows Swedes support keeping nuclear power, despite reactor shutdown
- Russia's Gazprom agrees to a 50-percent price hike for Turkmen natural gas
- Russia's Gazprom agrees to a 50-percent price hike for Turkmen natural gas
- Mitsubishi Fuso recalls over 50,000 trucks, buses over faulty brakes
- Mitsubishi Fuso recalls over 50,000 trucks, buses over faulty brakes
- Singapore ready to welcome Malaysian carrier AirAsia's flights
- Greek year-on-year inflation drops to 3.5 percent in August
- Ukraine's premier asks for cooperation from opposition to develop the country
- Confident Finland takes on Portugal in Euro 2008 qualifying
- India's largest auto maker, Maruti, targets annual sales of 1 million autos by 2010
- India's largest auto maker, Maruti, targets annual sales of 1 million autos by 2010
- Document claims Taiwan asked convicted reporter for photos of Chinese navy ships
- 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's death caught on videotape
- Taiwan's consumer prices fell in August on cheaper fruit, mobile phone rates
- Russian environmental regulator files lawsuit against Pacific island oil project led by Shell
- Bayer expands Shanghai chemicals plant, part of rush to build up Chinese capacity
- Kids Buy Lunches With Scans of Fingers
- Asian markets finish mixed, with Tokyo up for 2nd day, Hong Kong retreating
- Malaysian shares end lower on profit-taking
- Thai shares slip 0.4 percent on falls in energy stocks, profit taking in banks
- India's largest auto maker, Maruti, targets annual sales of 1 million autos by 2010
- India's largest auto maker, Maruti, targets annual sales of 1 million autos by 2010
- Cairn Energy says it swung to a loss on falling output and rising costs
- London's FTSE-100 index down 21.5 points at 5965.1 at midday
- In Turkey, ultra-nationalist lawyer wins supporters as enthusiasm for the EU falls
- 700 Taliban trapped by NATO offensive in southern Afghanistan, alliance says
- New undersea cable system linking India to Mideast becomes operational
- New undersea cable system linking India to Mideast becomes operational
- Calcutta nuns mark 9th anniversary of Mother Teresa's death
- New Zealand parliament calls on Israel to release detained Palestinian lawmakers
- West Ham ready to challenge with Tevez and Mascherano
- Burundi second vice president steps down, criticizes government
- Calcutta nuns mark 9th anniversary of Mother Teresa's death
- Indonesian shares end flat as market participants cash out of blue chip stocks
- Indonesian shares end flat as market participants cash out of blue chip stocks
- Viacom says Freston resigns as CEO, president; Dauman named to replace him
- Israel shuns Sinn Fein leader after pledge to meet Hamas lawmakers
- U.S. claims progress in campaign against terror; acknowledges U.S. not yet safe from attack
- Bulgarian president to run for second term
- Singapore shares dip amid thin trading with shares moving on company-specific news
- Israel shuns Sinn Fein leader after pledge to meet Hamas lawmakers
- Belgium announces preventive measures for bird flu
- U.S. claims progress in anti-terror campaign; acknowledges U.S. not yet safe from attack
- Israel's Shin Bet seeks high-tech workers
- Coalition forms, hopes to keep apartment complex affordable
- Gallas and Chelsea at war
- U.S. claims progress in anti-terror campaign; acknowledges U.S. not yet safe from attack
- 700 Taliban trapped by NATO offensive in southern Afghanistan, alliance says
- Swedish-American Soprano Varnay Dies
- Swedish-American soprano Astrid Varnay dies at 88
- China's premier urges concessions from developed nations to revive Doha round
- China's premier urges concessions from developed nations to revive Doha round
- Slovakia coach calls on his country's fans to attend match against Czech Republic
- U.S. claims progress in war against terror; acknowledges U.S. not yet safe from attack
- Leaked memo maps out strategy for Britain's Tony Blair to go in blaze of glory
- Indian shares fall slightly on selling in technology, auto stocks
- Indian shares fall slightly on selling in technology, auto stocks
- Swedish-American Soprano Varnay Dies
- U.S. lawmaker blames Slovak government for ethnically motivated attacks on Hungarians
- Turkish police question 13 worshippers over alleged lynching at mosque
- Hezbollah leader says he does not regret capturing two Israeli soldiers
- Viacom says Freston resigns as CEO, president; Dauman named to replace him
- Volkswagen CFO says 3,500 workers in Germany have agreed to severance packages
- Wie could struggle in the mountains against men at European Masters
- U.S. claims progress in war against terror; acknowledges U.S. not yet safe from attack
- EU Parliament committee warns Turkey on Cyprus, lack of reform
- Heart disease being neglected, despite being biggest cause of death, experts say
- Germany looking for goals on trip to San Marino
- Missing jogger spent 4 days stuck in waist-deep Florida swamp near university
- Iraqi cabinet allocates US$800 million for fuel imports
- Swedish-American soprano Astrid Varnay dies at 88
- European companies call on China to abide by WTO spirit and cut nontariff barriers
- Phelps Dodge, Inco agree to cancel their proposed combination
- EU parliament backs scrapping of European car registration taxes
- Mexico's top electoral court to announce final decision in hotly contested presidential race
- England heads abroad under McClaren for first time
- ICC gives England extension to name Champions Trophy squad
- ICC gives England extension to name Champions Trophy squad
- Opposition leader threatens to boycott January election unless reforms take place
- Opposition leader threatens to boycott January election unless reforms take place
- Pakistan wins toss and elects to field in day-night match
- Hong Kong investment advisory agrees to buy foreign-owned North Korean bank
- Poland determined to go ahead with Lithuanian refinery deal, president says
- President of Mexico's top electoral court recommends upholding ruling party candidate's slim lead
- Hiddink set to make competitive debut for Russia
- Lerner acquires 85.50 percent of shares in Aston Villa
- President of Mexico's top electoral court recommends upholding ruling party candidate's slim lead
- Director Emilio Estevez says he wanted to bring ordinary people in the spotlight
- More than 50 Taliban killed in latest fighting in southern Afghanistan, NATO says
- Bollywood director calls up student after seeing her photo in newspaper
- Bollywood director calls up student after seeing her photo in newspaper
- Domenech calls Chelsea statement on Gallas 'scandalous'
- EU trade chief heads to Brazil, Washington in fresh effort to restart world trade talks
- Fiat targets annual sales of 300,000 of its Lancia luxury line by 2010
- British Airways says it lost 40 million pounds during airport terrorism alert
- Ron Isley Gets 3 Years for Tax Evasion
- Serbian president to press for understanding of Kosovo stance during U.S. trip
- Cairn Energy says it swung to a loss on falling output and rising costs
- Post-'Frasier' Pierce Singing, Dancing
- Bach urges Ullrich to come clean about doping
- Tensions mounting ahead of France-Italy match
- Taiwanese fans still support Wang for more MLB victories
- First lady rushed to NTU Hospital
- Initial court ruling backs Calderon
- More than thirty bodies found across Baghdad
- EU slams lack of Turkey reforms
- Court backs Ma in suit against DPP
- Chen urges citizens to defend democracy
- Flight officer suspended after photos of Chen's Palau trip surface on Internet
- Activists urge shift in views on sexual identity
- NPA to punish 10 officers in robbery case
- Group says foreign spouses are wives, not caregivers
- Judicial official to skip Chen welcome party
- Ma to issue letter demanding Chen resign, aide says
- Shih invites party leaders to join anti-Chen sit-in
- Five hospitals, clinics booted from insurance plan for fraud
- Sata's anti-China remarks may threaten Zambia-PRC relations
- MOFA not firm on Chen's Africa trip
- In Brief
- 'We were right to come to Palau,' Chen states
- In Brief
- Government building in Gaza stormed
- Haiti and U.N. to begin gang disarmament plan
- Russian leader arrives in Cape Town
- Zuma trial in South Africa starts
- U.N. to mediate between Israel, Hezbollah
- Turkey to vote on Lebanon troop deployment
- In Brief
- Philippine coast guard detains Palau oil barge
- Pakistani opposition calls for strike
- Men responsible for murder of auditor sentenced to death
- Indonesia minister feels confident about seat on U.N. Security Council
- India prime minister warns of attacks
- Islamic Militant recieves verdict
- U.S. envoy to visit Beijing for talks on nuclear tests
- Taiwan's parties need restructuring
- In Brief
- Massage seen fast becoming one of favorite pastimes for Americans
- Artist uses 400 kilos of nails in new potrait
- Scientists link hormone therapy to hearing loss in older women
- Mourners offer bouquets, sign khaki shirts for Irwin
- Japan succession saga raises questions on women's role
- Buyers increasingly preferring vibrant colors to silver for cars
- Rural shops intensify PRC income gap
- Consumer prices fall in August on food costs
- In Brief
- Merrill Lynch raises Foxconn target share price
- Nanya Technology planning to raise US$915 million in bond, share sales
- Witness alleges Livedoor fixed earnings report
- U.S. airline industry changed forever after September 11
- Taiwan Sugar denies news of Sulawesi plan
- ICBC's IPO may be biggest ever, report says
- Strong currency found hurting electronics sector
- Yen strengthens to two-week high ahead of APEC, IMF meetings
- S&P voices concern over Asian nations' credit profiles
- Rising forex level seen as harmful to yuan's outlook
- Best and worst of zany soccer world
- Miami's best simply not good enough
- Taiwan braces for Seoul storm
- CAL to launch new cargo run to Houston
- Moon cakes with German flavors
- Wendel's opens second outlet
- Leofoo introduces noodle festival
- Splendor Taichung offers mooncakes
- Leader Chitou presents package
- Malaysian cuisine at Far Eastern
- Insults fly ahead of match between France and Italy
- Mauresmo avoids late choke, ousts Serena
- Woods seizes fifth straight tourney win
- Cardinals break up no-hitter in ninth
- Yankee bats bail out Wang after bizarre inning
- Lebanon lies in ruins: Who is to pay?
- The Russian economy: not by oil alone
- It's not another world war
- FINANCE MINISTER TO ATTEND APEC MEETING IN VIETNAM
- Finance minister to attend APEC meeting in Vietnam
- Pinglin tea arts festivalI to be staged Sept. 9 for tow weekends
- Gay rights group encourages homosexuals to come out of closet
- Chunghwa Telecom to stop telex services early 2007
- South Korean carmaker: Taiwan should develop 'brand factors'
- Acer Founder envision brand value-added Taiwan by 2015
- Waves of immigration and retreat typify UK history
- Adaptation to global warming counterproductive -- Gore
- Japanese and Brazilian films win top prize
- Female anchor of US network makes her debut
- 'Invincible' unbeaten at North American theaters
- People power decides greatness of country: President
- Macedonia gets racism warning over England game
- Brazil's Embraer to sell 50 executive planes to U.S.-based Magnum Jet
- Jordan's U.N. ambassador becomes fifth candidate for U.N. secretary-general
- Vieira still upset about leaving World Cup final early with injury
- Zurich government wants ban on construction of new minarets
- Parreira says will quit as coach if federation interferes
- Pakistan government, pro-Taliban militants near Afghan border sign peace deal
- Pakistan government, pro-Taliban militants near Afghan border sign peace deal
- Materazzi reveals what he said to Zidane
- BP hires former Judge Sporkin to be U.S. ombudsman
- Majority of Mexico's top electoral court supports declaring ruling party candidate president-elect
- "The Scream" is back, but 170,000 other art treasures still missing
- London's FTSE-100 index down 4.90 points at 5981.70
- Vodafone appoints Vittorio Colao as European chief executive in bid to improve trading
- Burundi vice president steps down, accuses government of corruption
- Italy asks Switzerland to enforce life sentence against man convicted in Aldo murder
- Geophysique to buy Veritas in oil exploration tie-up
- Wie happy to compete against men
- Paulinho wins 10th stage, Valverde remains overall leader of Spanish Vuelta
- Chief of main U.S. government health programs resigns; no replacement named
- Jankovic upsets Dementieva to make first major semifinals
- European stock end lower
- State says it has new evidence against fired South African deputy president
- Zhang Ziyi Mocked for Wearing Same Dress
- Rosie O'Donnell's Lively 'View' Debut
- Merrill Lynch buys mortgage unit for $1.3 billion from Cleveland bank
- More than 50 Taliban killed in latest fighting in southern Afghanistan, NATO says
- Germany wants World Cup title for coach _ but 'Kookaburras' want to start dynasty
- Successful test well in Gulf of Mexico means U.S. oil reserves could grow more than 50 percent
- Rosie O'Donnell is lively, good-natured and `ecstatic' for her debut on `The View'
- Meacham named editor of Newsweek
- Bjorn apologizes to Woosnam
- Paulinho wins 10th stage, Valverde remains overall leader of Spanish Vuelta
- Garcia expecting a tighter Ryder Cup
- Turkish parliament debates whether to send troops to Lebanon
- Russian environmental regulator files lawsuit against Pacific island oil project led by Shell
- Study: 7 out of 10 World Trade Center rescuers have suffered lung problems
- Phelps Dodge, Inco agree to cancel their proposed combination
- Mexico's ruling party candidate named president-elect
- Former Palestinian premier calls Israeli plan to build 700 homes in West Bank 'dangerous'
- Two soldiers, Tamil civilian killed in Sri Lanka violence
- New Princess Di Book Coming Out Sept. 12
- England reaches 272-9 in 3rd ODI
- Swedish-American Soprano Varnay Dies
- North and South Korea make progress on creating unified team for 2008 Olympics
- Iran's Ahmadinejad calls for purge of liberal university teachers
- U.S. gaming mogul Stephen Wynn opens casino resort in Macau
- U.S. gaming mogul Stephen Wynn opens casino resort in Macau
- Enjoy Tiger Woods because golf will never see another like him again
- Onetime Jackson accuser claims father attacked him
- British Airways says it lost 40 million pounds during airport terrorism alert
- Mexico's ruling party candidate Calderon named president-elect
- Rosie O'Donnell is lively, good-natured and `ecstatic' for her debut on `The View'
- FDA approves U.S. company's sale of up to 4,000 artificial heart devices yearly
- Phelps Dodge, Inco agree to cancel their proposed combination
- Italian referee banned for eight more months
- Leaked memo says Tony Blair's aides planning triumphant farewell tour _ but when?
- Windows Vista will cost same as comparable versions of XP
- White House claims progress in war against terror; acknowledges U.S. not safe from attack
- Bennati sprints to win in second stage of Tour de Pologne
- Irish Life & Permanent reports drop in net profit, strong gains in business
- Treasury secretary Paulson to push trade liberalization at APEC meeting
- Israel shuns Sinn Fein leader over planned talks with Hamas lawmakers
- Rosie O'Donnell's Lively 'View' Debut
- BP appoints ombudsman to hear worker complaints
- Estevez's `Bobby' Premieres at Film Fest
- Halliburton gets more than $70 million United Arab Emirates deal
- Barcelona to start scouting scheme with Argentine club Arsenal
- U.S. lawmaker blames Slovak government for ethnically motivated attacks on Hungarians
- New Nashville Hall: Classical & Country
- Israel withdraws from Lebanon villages, UN chief works on ending blockade
- New Nashville Hall: Classical & Country
- White House claims progress in war against terror; acknowledges U.S. not safe from attack
- BP appoints ombudsman to hear worker complaints
- Apple Computer sets the scene for potential movie downloads on iTunes
- New Nashville Hall: Classical & Country
- U.S. defense chief Rumsfeld has shoulder surgery to repair torn rotator cuff
- Kremlin aide: Russia would rather suspend WTO bid than make concessions to U.S.
- Jankovic upsets Dementieva to make first major semifinals
- Peruvian Supreme Court judge arrested, accused of taking US$300 (euro235) bribe
- Swedish-American Soprano Varnay Dies
- Crocodile Hunter's Death Caught on Video
- `Bobby' Director Emilio Estevez Engaged
- `Bobby' Director Emilio Estevez Engaged
- Ruling party's Felipe Calderon named Mexico's president-elect
- Phelps Dodge, Inco agree to cancel their proposed combination
- U.S. defense chief Rumsfeld has shoulder surgery to repair torn rotator cuff
- Judge OKs termination of Delta pilots pension plan
- Controversial former Florida secretary of state seeks Republican Senate nomination
- Burundi vice president steps down, accuses government of corruption
- `Bobby' Director Emilio Estevez Engaged
- Intel expected to announce layoffs as part of overhaul
- Actor-director Emilio Estevez engaged to journalist
- `Bobby' Director Emilio Estevez Engaged
- Boks winger Habana to miss last Tri-Nations test
- Oil pool tapped in Gulf of Mexico could boost U.S. reserves by 50 percent
- Jankovic beats Dementieva, becomes first to reach Open semifinals
- Ex-Village People `cop' Gets Probation
- Former Village People singer Victor Willis gets 3 years' probation on drug charges
- Ex-Village People `cop' Gets Probation
- Colombian police detain 4 foreign peace activists
- FDA approves U.S. company's sale of up to 4,000 artificial heart devices yearly
- Judge OKs termination of Delta pilots pension plan after group withdraws objection
- Arctic Monkeys and Radiohead's Thom Yorke compete for British music prize
- Judge OKs termination of Delta pilots pension plan after group withdraws objection
- Schwarzenegger says he will veto California universal health care measure
- Dollar rises against most major currencies except yen after holiday
- Serbia, Hungary reach men's semifinals at European Water Polo Championships
- Texas judge rules BP settlement offer within legal bounds
- Oprah Returns to Mississippi Birthplace
- Bill Ford replaced as Ford Motor CEO by Alan Mulally
- Government report cites shortcomings of U.S. broadcast operations in Middle East
- Bill Ford replaced as Ford CEO by Alan Mulally
- Massachusetts governor orders state agencies not to cooperate with Iranian leader
- Intel Corp. to cut 10,500 jobs in restructuring
- Stocks end higher as Wall Street gets back to work
- Swedish opposition party rocked by Web-spying scandal
- IMF Chief: World economic outlook mostly favorable
- Boeing loses Mulally to Ford, names Carson head of airplane unit
- Intel Corp. to cut 10,500 jobs in restructuring
- Study says 70 percent of WTC workers sickened by lung problems
- `Bobby' Director Emilio Estevez Engaged
- Leaked memo says Tony Blair's aides planning triumphant farewell tour _ but when?
- Virginia appeals court upholds anti-spam law conviction
- Bill Ford replaced as Ford CEO by Alan Mulally
- Intel Corp. to cut 10,500 jobs -- 10 percent of work force _ in restructuring
- Family of man identified by rogue FBI agent and killed by Boston mobster awarded $3 million
- Boeing loses Mulally to Ford, names Carson head of airplane unit
- Oil prices fall on ample supplies, end of driving season
- United Airlines cleared to offer first U.S. commercial flight to Kuwait
- Jordan's U.N. ambassador becomes fifth candidate for U.N. secretary-general
- Brazil beats Wales 2-0 to complete English tour
- Dan Rather gives $2 million to alma mater
- New Princess Di Book Coming Out Sept. 12
- On the Net: Films in 4 Words
- `Lost' Actor Akinnuoye-Agbaje Arrested
- German University Returns Parthenon Work
- Police arrest `Lost' actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje for traffic violation in Waikiki
- `Lost' Actor Arrested on Traffic Charge
- Ruling party's Felipe Calderon named Mexico's president-elect
- New Princess Di book by Paul Burrell to be published by William Morrow on Sept. 12
- Pakistan beat England by 2 wickets
- Tony Blair has set a date to leave office after 10 years, British tabloid reports
- `Invincible' Still No. 1 at Box Office
- 'Invincible' Retains Top Box Office Spot
- Box office: `Invincible' remains the top grossing film for second week in a row
- Boeing loses Mulally to Ford, names Carson head of airplane unit
- Universal Music said to buy BMG Music Publishing for $2.05 billion
- Gold, silver rise
- Godfather of voguing, star of 'Paris is Burning,' dies in New York
- Jankovic beats Dementieva, becomes first to reach Open semifinals
- Arctic Monkeys beat Radiohead's Yorke to claim British music prize
- Pakistan beat England by 2 wickets
- Iran's Ahmadinejad calls for purge of liberal university teachers
- Company aims to improve safety in online games
- Brazil beats Wales 2-0 to complete English tour
- Hewitt vs. Roddick on tap; Sampras heads Hall nominees
- Pakistan beats England by two wickets to take 2-0 lead in series
- Boeing loses Mulally to Ford, names Carson head of airplane unit
- Sun, Unisys consolidate lawsuit over memory chip price-fixing
- Rather Gives $2 Million to Alma Mater
- Billionaire Warren Buffett gives stock to unnamed charity
- Pakistan beats England by two wickets to take 2-0 lead in series
- Gwen Stefani Brings Style to Doll World
- Jankovic beats Dementieva, becomes first to reach Open semifinals
- Should 'Croc Hunter' Death Tape Be Seen?
- Gwen Stefani brings her style to a new stage: fashionable dolls
- Felipe Calderon, conservative candidate undergoing a political makeover as president-elect
- Death of 'Crocodile Hunter' Filmed
- Diddy and Girlfriend Expecting Twins
- Oral Histories Recorded at WTC Museum
- Sean `Diddy' Combs and girlfriend Kim Porter confirm they are expecting twins
- Gwen Stefani Brings Style to Doll World
- Combs, Girlfriend Expecting Twins
- Family of man identified by rogue FBI agent and killed by Boston mobster awarded $3 million
- Japan's Princess Kiko enters operating room as nation awaits birth
- `Voguing' Dancer Willi Ninja Dies at 45
- Intel Corp. to reduce head count by 10,500 jobs in effort to streamline operations
- Woods wins U.S. PGA player of the year
- Ruling party's Felipe Calderon named Mexico's president-elect
- Jankovic beats Dementieva, becomes first to reach Open semifinals
- U.S. gaming mogul Stephen Wynn opens casino resort in Macau
- U.S. gaming mogul Stephen Wynn opens casino resort in Macau
- "The Scream" is back, but 170,000 other art treasures still missing
- Filmed death of 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin raises questions of showing death on tape
- U.S., South Korea to begin 3rd round of free-trade talks
- Tony Blair has set a date to leave office after 10 years, British tabloid reports
- Oil pool tapped in Gulf of Mexico could boost U.S. reserves by 50 percent
- Katie Couric delivers much-awaited 'CBS Evening News' debut
- More than 50 Taliban killed in latest fighting in southern Afghanistan, NATO says
- Boeing loses Mulally to Ford, names Carson head of airplane unit
- U.S., South Korea to begin 3rd round of free-trade talks
- A look at issues surrounding Japan's imperial succession
- Harris takes early lead in race for Florida Senate nomination
- Tackling border militants tops agenda for Pakistan president's Afghan visit
- Senators seek congressional probe of DirecTV
- Bush defends war strategy by quoting from bin Laden
- Australian central bank leaves interest rates steady at 6.0 percent
- Ruling party's Felipe Calderon named Mexico's president-elect
- Australian central bank leaves interest rates steady at 6.0 percent
- Auditors find outdated information used in visa waiver decisions
- Study says China will keep status as top investment destination through 2010
- Intel to cut 10 percent of work force _10,500 jobs
- Ruling party's Felipe Calderon named Mexico's president-elect
- Bush picks former highway administrator as next Transportation secretary
- In Turkey, ultra-nationalist lawyer wins supporters as enthusiasm for the EU falls
- In Myanmar laughter is the only medicine, but a dose can be dangerous
- U.S., South Korea to begin 3rd round of free-trade talks
- Suri Cruise Makes World Debut Tuesday
- Ruling party's Felipe Calderon named Mexico's president-elect, faces leftist opposition
- Baby Suri Cruise makes her world photo debut
- Ruling party's Felipe Calderon named Mexico's president-elect, faces leftist opposition
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- Apple sets the scene for potential movie downloads on iTunes
- Study: Stars More Narcissistic Than Most
- Study, not surprisingly, shows celebrities are more narcissistic than general population
- Gwen Stefani Brings Style to Doll World
- Japanese stocks decline; dollar higher against the yen
- Japanese stocks decline; dollar higher against the yen
- Universal Music to buy BMG Music Publishing for $2.05 billion
- Gwen Stefani brings rock 'n' roll style to a new stage with series of limited-edition dolls
- Baby Suri Cruise Makes Her World Debut
- Study: Celebrities More Narcissistic
- Gwen Stefani Brings Style to Dolls
- Authorities deploy 5,000 police for opposition protest in Bangladesh
- Authorities deploy 5,000 police for opposition protest in Bangladesh
- Ruling party's Felipe Calderon named Mexico's president-elect, faces leftist opposition
- Bush, automakers to meet after November election to discuss state of U.S. auto industry
- Japan's Princess Kiko gives birth to boy, defuses succession dilemma
- Company aims to improve safety in online games
- ADB predicts 7.7 percent growth in developing Asia this year, 7.1 percent in 2007
- ADB predicts 7.7 percent growth in developing Asia this year, 7.1 percent in 2007
- Harris wins race for Florida U.S. Senate nomination
- ADB predicts 7.7 percent growth in developing Asia this year, 7.1 percent in 2007
- ADB predicts 7.7 percent growth in developing Asia this year, 7.1 percent in 2007
- Asylum given to all 14 Sierra Leone athletes from Melbourne Games
- Asylum given to all 14 Sierra Leone athletes from Melbourne Games
- Japanese stocks edge lower; dollar higher against the yen
- Japanese stocks edge lower; dollar higher against the yen
- Korean Air bans in-flight use of Dell, Apple laptop computers over battery problem
- Korean Air bans in-flight use of Dell, Apple laptop computers over battery problem
-
- Bill Ford cedes Ford CEO position to Boeing executive Alan Mulally
- Death of 'Crocodile Hunter' Filmed
- Katie Couric makes big format changes in much-awaited 'CBS Evening News' debut
- ADB raises growth projection for developing Asia to 7.7 percent this year
- ADB raises growth projection for developing Asia to 7.7 percent this year
- Actor and TV station founder John Conte dies at 90
- Oil prices bounce back from 2-month lows on expectations inventory data will show drop
- South Korea, Japan diplomats to meet again after failing to agree on maritime borders
- Despite ridicule even from her party, Harris wins race for Florida Republican Senate nomination
- Mexico's political future remains uncertain after court declares Calderon next president
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Paulson to push trade liberalization at APEC meeting
- Despite ridicule even from her party, Harris wins race for Florida Republican Senate nomination
- Baltimore Symphony Orchestra CEO Named
- Google expands online news index to include older news articles
- Ruling party's Felipe Calderon named Mexico's president-elect, calls for unity
- Japan's Princess Kiko gives birth to boy, defuses succession dilemma
- Malaysia negotiating live broadcast of its first astronaut's journey into space: report
- Widening Shanghai pension fund scandal signals debut of China's political season
- Widening Shanghai pension fund scandal signals debut of China's political season
- Japan's Princess Kiko gives birth to boy, defuses succession dilemma
- Korean Air bans in-flight use of Dell, Apple laptop computers over battery problem
- Pakistan army spokesman denies report that bin Laden wouldn't be captured if in country
- ADB raises growth projection for developing Asia to 7.7 percent this year
- ADB raises growth projection for developing Asia to 7.7 percent this year
- Anheuser-Busch brewery to launch online entertainment network
- WTO's Lamy warns China pursuit of separate free trade agreements
- WTO's Lamy warns China pursuit of separate free trade agreements
- WTO's Lamy warns China pursuit of separate free trade agreements
- WTO's Lamy warns China pursuit of separate free trade agreements
- World Bank: Singapore ranks 1st in ease of doing business, China is Asia's top reformer
- Ruling party's Felipe Calderon named Mexico's president-elect, calls for unity
- Japanese fast-food chain announces resumption of hit 'beef bowl'
- South Korea says resumption of U.S. beef imports possible
- South Korea says resumption of U.S. beef imports possible
- Chinese premier says currency's trading band to widen gradually
- Chinese premier says currency's trading band to widen gradually
- Asian Development Bank raises China growth forecast to 10.4 percent
- Asian Development Bank raises China growth forecast to 10.4 percent
- Youth football coach arrested for assaulting boy on opposing team after late hit
- Despite ridicule even from her party, Harris wins race for Florida Republican Senate nomination
- 'Crocodile Hunter' Took Out Barb on Tape
- China's Three Gorges Dam reservoir to hit targeted 156 meters after summer floods
- China's Three Gorges Dam reservoir to hit targeted 156 meters after summer floods
- Shenzhen Kingway player stabbed in apparent mugging attempt
- Shenzhen Kingway player stabbed in apparent mugging attempt
- Philippine shares rise for 5th straight day on positive economic outlook
- U.S. Embassy: No evidence jailed American activist plotting terrorist acts in Vietnam
- Santana notches 17th win as Twins trounce Devil Rays
- Japanese fast-food chain announces resumption of hit 'beef bowl'
- Ambush marketing laws planned for rugby, cricket World Cups
- Indonesian appeals court sentences four Australian drug smugglers to death
- ARU approves national competition
- Japan's Princess Kiko gives birth to boy, defuses succession dilemma
- ARU approves national competition
- Euro rises against U.S. dollar in early European trading
- China to audit local pension funds, amid crackdown on illicit local deals
- China to audit local pension funds, amid crackdown on illicit local deals
- A look at issues surrounding Japan's imperial succession
- Japan cheers birth of prince amid intense media coverage
- Bangladesh police clash with anti-government protesters
- China asks EU to lift arms embargo ahead of premier's visit
- Government extends truce with separatist rebels in remote northeastern India
- Government extends truce with separatist rebels in remote northeastern India
- Bouygues reports booming construction profit, poor media, telecoms showing
- Widening Shanghai pension fund scandal signals debut of China's political season
- Widening Shanghai pension fund scandal signals debut of China's political season
- DSG International reports rise in sales
- Bangladesh police clash with anti-government protesters, several injured
- Chinese premier says currency's trading band to widen gradually
- Chinese premier says currency's trading band to widen gradually
- French bank Credit Agricole reports 34 percent profit in 2nd quarter
- Rising rates of obesity, diabetes a 'disaster' for Asian countries, experts say
- Indonesian appeals court sentences four Australian drug smugglers to death
- U.S. Treasury secretary seen urging China to raise yuan during Asia trips
- Heineken reports first half net profit rose 26 percent
- U.S. Treasury secretary seen urging China to raise yuan during Asia trips
- Taiwan expected to report slower export growth for August on falling electronics demand
- Prosecutors again raid Korea Exchange Bank amid Lone Star probe
- New Zealand stocks drop as Telecom sell off drags market lower
- Uzbek authorities close down U.S. aid group accused of proselytizing
- Taiwan shares fall 0.7 percent on profit-taking over political uncertainty
- Government: Pakistan's disgraced nuclear scientist to have prostate cancer surgery
- Suspected IRA dissident to face 29 counts of murder as Omagh bomb trial begins
- Australian shares drop 0.7 percent on weaker GDP figures
- Bertelsmann AG reports 8.5 percent rise in first-half net profit
- South Korea, Japan diplomats meet again after failing to agree on maritime borders
- Gallaher says first-half profit gains 17 percent
- Indonesia to give bird flu shots to 60 million poultry: official
- Pilots at bmibaby agree on pay hike, ending strike threat
- Lukoil announces US$100 billion (euro78 billion) project to boost oil output
- Musharraf: Past Indian aggression justifies stronger Pakistan defense 'at all costs'
- Samsung develops technology to improve mobile phone display in bright sunlight
- Malaysia postpones plan by police to slash traffic fines
- U.S. envoy visits China amid concerns over North Korea nuke test
- Australian economy grows at slower-than-expected 1.9 percent rate in 2nd quarter
- Australian economy grows at slower-than-expected 1.9 percent rate in 2nd quarter
- Dutch semiconductor equipment company ASML says third quarter orders look strong
- America's yellow school buses get second life in Congo
- Marcus Trescothick to miss Champions Trophy
- Japanese stocks decline as Softbank, Oji Paper drop
- Japanese stocks decline as Softbank, Oji Paper drop
- Bertelsmann AG reports 8.5 percent rise in first-half net profit
- India, Germany to sign defense cooperation agreement
- Bangladesh police clash with anti-government protesters, several injured
- Tony Blair has set a date to leave office after 10 years, British tabloid reports
- South Korean stocks fall 0.3 percent, snapping four straight gains
- Australian retailer Coles Myer rejects takeover offer
- Australian retailer Coles Myer rejects takeover offer
- India, Germany to sign defense cooperation agreement
- UEFA to conduct out-of-competition doping controls in Champions League
- Senior British diplomat signals Britain is positive about Kazakhstan's bid to head OSCE
- Senior British diplomat signals Britain is positive about Kazakhstan's bid to head OSCE
- UBS expands wealth management business through acquisition
- China to audit local pension funds, amid crackdown on illicit local deals
- China to audit local pension funds, amid crackdown on illicit local deals
- Activists sue Malaysian government for alleged constitutional breaches
- 1,500 Afghan families displaced by fighting in southern province, elder reports
- Philippine shares rise for 5th straight day on positive economic outlook
- Dollar recovers from overnight drop vs yen ahead of BOJ meeting
- Dollar recovers from overnight drop vs yen ahead of BOJ meeting
- EU raises euro area growth forecast to 2.5 percent
- Prosecutors again raid Korea Exchange Bank amid Lone Star probe
- Georgian police raid offices of opposition organizations; activists arrested
- Els looks to end drought at Singapore Open
- Cognizant Technology looking for acquisitions in U.S., Europe, India
- Cognizant Technology looking for acquisitions in U.S., Europe, India
- China's biggest bank granted tax break on planned IPO
- China's biggest bank granted tax break on planned IPO
- China to audit local pension funds, amid crackdown on illicit local deals
- EMI signs download agreement with SpiralFrog
- Human rights watchdog urges Turkey to do more to end torture
- Attorney General disqualifies two members of Olmert's handpicked war probe panel
- EU raises euro area growth forecast to 2.5 percent
- Attorney General disqualifies two members of Olmert's handpicked war probe panel
- Dollar up, gold lower in European morning trading
- Japan's Princess Kiko gives birth to boy, defuses succession dilemma
- 1,500 Afghan families displaced by fighting in southern province, elder reports
- Barcelona to start publicizing UNICEF against Levski
- European sales of Sony's PlayStation 3 delayed until March
- Arroyo family seeks expulsion of Philippine congressman
- WTO's Lamy warns over China's pursuit of separate free trade agreements
- Couric Makes Changes on 'CBS News' Debut
- Renault promotes Kovalainen to replace Alonso
- Chinese shares rise, led by rising metals shares; yuan steady against dollar
- Government: Pakistan's disgraced nuclear scientist to have prostate cancer surgery
- New Delhi to ban bicycle rickshaws from heart of old city
- Hong Kong shares fall 1 percent, dragged down by HSBC
- Spanish national basketball team wins prestigious sports award
- World Cup drives 1st-half profit up 11 percent at top Irish bookmaker Paddy Power
- Annan says Lebanon peacekeeping mission proves international solidarity
- Aide to Ukrainian president: good ties with Russia won't yield lower gas prices
- Malaysian stock index falls as plantation stocks lead decline
- Prosecutors again raid Korea Exchange Bank amid Lone Star probe
- Prosecutors again raid Korea Exchange Bank amid Lone Star probe
- Georgian police raid offices of opposition organizations; activists arrested
- World Cup drives 1st-half profit up 11 percent at top Irish bookmaker Paddy Power
- Prosecutors again raid Korea Exchange Bank amid Lone Star probe
- Swedish private equity firm buys into Volvo, seeking board seat
- Spain's prime minister congratulates Calderon on Mexican election victory
- Singapore shares rise on chip stocks
- Official sick days _ from the witch doctor in Zimbabwe
- German Chancellor Merkel defends reform course in budget debate
- ADB forecasts 6 percent economic growth in Bangladesh in fiscal 2007
- Tony Blair has set a date to leave office after 10 years, British tabloid reports
- London's FTSE-100 index down 26.6 points at 5955.1 at midday
- Singapore's Temasek Holdings says new investments in fiscal year grew to US$13.4 billion
- Singapore's Temasek Holdings says new investments in fiscal year grew to US$13.4 billion
- Stephen Hawking looking for student assistant
- 1,500 Afghan families displaced by fighting in southern province, elder reports
- Congress examining stock options timing as controversy spreads through companies
- Russian businesses say ready to move into South Africa in a big way
- Despite ridicule even from her party, Harris wins race for Florida Republican Senate nomination
- Deutsche Postbank replaces Schering in Germany's DAX
- U.S. Treasury secretary seen urging China to raise yuan during Asia trips
- U.S. Treasury secretary seen urging China to raise yuan during Asia trips
- Bertelsmann AG agrees to sell BMG music to Vivendi for euro1.63 billion
- Indonesian shares raise on gains in Telkom, mining stocks
- British High Commission minibus runs over housewife in Mumbai
- Asia should consider merging its myriad of free trade deals, ADB economist says
- Asia should consider merging its myriad of free trade deals, ADB economist says
- Asian Development Bank raises China growth forecast to 10.4 percent
- Asian Development Bank raises China growth forecast to 10.4 percent
- Former Polish finance minister acquitted of collaborating with communist-era secret police
- Most Asian markets fall as Tokyo, Hong Kong shares decline
- Ill lawyer forces delay in trial of man charged with 29 murders in 1998 Omagh bombing
- Russian businesses say ready to move into South Africa in a big way
- Head of lower house asks left to drop some of 137,500 amendments on gas privatization bill
- Gwen Stefani Brings Style to Doll World
- Thai shares nudge upward as energy gains offset banking falls
- Gwen Stefani Brings Style to Doll World
- British High Commission minibus runs over housewife in Mumbai
- Banned Chinese director says he plans to defy order
- Sri Lanka's rival rebel groups battle over territory in the east
- Southern English city to honor Wallace and Gromit creators
- Church leaders advocate improved acceptance for HIV/AIDS victims, access to medicines
- Most Spaniards think too many illegal immigrants are arriving, poll says
- Tony Blair has set a date to leave office after 10 years, British tabloid reports
- Renault hiring two banks to advise on GM talks
- Experts publishing new report on British military cutbacks in Northern Ireland
- Thuram, Vieira criticized for inviting squatters to Italy game
- Japan's Princess Kiko gives birth to boy, defuses succession dilemma
- Pietersen gets call-up against Australia
- Iraq's budget to increase amount spent on security, reconstruction
- Cross-border bird flu project to be launched on Lake Constance
- Japan's Princess Kiko gives birth to boy, defuses succession dilemma
- Total boss names date for succession
- Ill lawyer forces delay in trial of man charged with 29 murders in 1998 Omagh bombing
- New judge named in Djindjic assassination trial
- Pietersen debuts for Springboks; Australia calls up Robinson
- Six junior members of Tony Blair's government quit in protest of his refusal to set resignation date
- Six junior members of Tony Blair's government quit in protest of his refusal to set resignation date
- EU congratulates Calderon for Mexico election victory
- Former Polish finance minister acquitted of collaborating with communist-era secret police
- Oil prices fall after summer driving season, easing hurricane threat
- Speed camera catches man speeding, then blowing up camera
- Spain plans high-level government post to focus on improving ties with Latin America
- U.S. Embassy: No evidence jailed American activist was plotting terrorist acts in Vietnam
- Hewlett-Packard says California attorney general investigating board leak probe
- Nebraska Baseball Game Lasts 30 Hours
- Renault hiring two banks to advise on GM talks
- Pizza chain owner receives takeover offer
- Scientists call country's AIDS policies immoral; demand firing of health minister
- Mexico's newly declared President-elect Calderon calls for unity, begins forming government
- Inzamam named captain for Champions Trophy
- Inzamam named captain for Champions Trophy
- Greece says it will sell another stake in OTE telecom
- Inzamam named captain for Champions Trophy
- Inzamam named captain for Champions Trophy
- Baby Suri Cruise Makes Her World Debut
- Vermont town skips ordinance, lets Mother Nature chill teens' public nudity spree
- Wall Street lower in early trading as wage hikes stir inflation fears
- Pakistan president in Afghanistan to build stronger anti-terror relations with Kabul
- EU raises euro area growth forecast to 2.5 percent
- Vt. Town to Let Nature Deal With Nudity
- 7 junior members of Blair's government quit to protest his refusal to set resignation date
- 17,000 amendments tossed out ahead of debate on GDF privatization; record number remains
- Newly restored Paris museum is a temple of decor, from the Middle Ages to today
- Mexico's newly declared President-elect Calderon calls for unity, begins forming government
- Annan expresses hope for a female successor as U.N. secretary-general
- Iran-EU talks postponed over 'procedural matter'
- Japanese imperial family finally gains a male heir
- CKS is now Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport
- Indonesia gives death to smugglers
- Chiu sentenced to 4 months in jail
- 'We didn't run away,' Chen says upon returning
- Ruling administration has become 'Chen regime,' according to Shih
- Poll indicates shrinking identification with China
- DPP sues critic over 'den of bandits' comment
- Ma vows anti-graft drive for new legislative session
- Chen fulfills dream with 'historic' visit to Nauru
- DPP denies rumors of party strife over calls to depose Chen
- MOFA denies NT$1.2b loaned to Palau
- Premier voices concern over suicide rates
- Sex workers seen unfairly targeted in Su's policy
- Mail bomb explodes in Taipei, shocks public
- APEC form discusses cultural industries growth
- In Brief
- Prime minister's staff take part in crippling Palestinian strike
- Turkey says will stay closed to Cyprus boats, planes
- ICC arrest warrants must be scrapped, says Otti
- UNFIL to be boosted by Turkish troops
- Court in Denmark jails two terror suspects
- Blair to resign next July, say newspapers
- Calderon celebrates, calls for unity
- In Brief
- Arroyo vows no whitewash in investigation of oil spill
- Villagers poisoned by factory waste, sources say
- Officials report two arrests of al-Qaida suspects
- Pakistan official denies report about bin Laden
- Thai to serve life for killing husband
- U.S. and China discuss warning for North Korea
- Experience seen as an asset in U.S. Army's latest recruitment efforts
- U.S. anti-porn campaign targets hotel television
- Tuscan town's 10-day festival features traditional wine barrel competition
- Taiwan's new diplomatic vista
- China's role in U.S. classes today
- U.S. must fine-tune defenses
- In Brief
- Irwin to have small funeral, source reveals
- Celebrities are indeed narcissists, latest scientific report confirms
- Fast-food restaurants reportedly offering calorie-loaded salads
- Paulson may seek raised yuan value
- Japan's Yoshinoya announces resumption of hit 'beef bowl'
- Taipei seeks recognition as center of tea culture
- Sun, Unisys consolidate chip lawsuit
- Vivendi to purchase BMG Music Publishing
- In Brief
- China to audit local pension funds
- Taiwan's 10-year bonds slump as demand declines at debt sale
- Report expected to show slowing of local exports
- Boeing executive Mulally named new CEO of Ford
- Lamy gives China good marks
- Intel announces 10 percent cut in work force
- Political woes, U.S. data send Taiex sliding
- NT dollar drops on weak consumer-price numbers
- Chevron share rises 2.3% after discovery of oil field
- Sidelines
- Wie eyes future Ryder Cup berth
- England one-day fortunes suffer further damage
- Okayama farm show at Shin Kong Mitsukoshi
- Chef turns macaroon into festival delight
- British animation films join festival
- Airbus A380 takes off on test flight
- Merdeka Day celebrated here
- No reason to feel sorry for fallen Braves
- Schumacher may announce retirement in Monza
- Jankovic's persistence rewarded
- South Korea overwhelms Taiwan in AFC qualifier
- Marlins falter, but add another baby to family
- 46% of Taiwan people do not exercise: survey
- 80% of capital's school children feel pressure
- Post office to hire 728 workers in November
- Read, think to catch up with changing times: TSMC chairman
- Harvard business revies launches Chinese edition in Taiwan
- Foreign direct investment up in first 8 months: MOEA
- Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz fall for each other in 'Game'
- For new mom Gwen Stefani, it's a doll
- Congress taps funnyman Jerry Lewis for Gold Medal
- 'Rocky' may move to Philadelphia Art Museum steps
- Apple, Amazon silent about online movie service
- Chen fulfills dream with 'historic' visit to Nauru
- HP probing directors' phone records to investigate leaky source
- Martinez wins 11th stage, Valverde remains overall leader of Spanish Vuelta
- Strong Ratings for Katie Couric's Debut
- 7 junior members of Blair's government quit to protest his refusal to step down
- Avant-Garde Poet Wins $100,000 Prize
- Sudanese editor who caused furor over 'blasphemous' article killed
- Ford names Boeing executive to replace Bill Ford as CEO of automaker
- Lisa Marie Presley Stars in Viva Glam Ad
- New Islamic art Shows at Boston Museum
- London's FTSE-100 index down 52.40 points at 5929.30
- Pakistan says it will capture bin Laden if he's found, despite truce with militants
- Guidi wins third and longest stage of Tour de Pologne
- 15 Lawmakers send letter to Britain's Blair calling for his resignation
- Strong ratings for Katie Couric's debut as `CBS Evening News' anchor
- Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan draw 1-1 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Intel shares fall nearly 3 percent in sign of dissatisfaction with job cuts announcement
- Last-minute goal lifts Germany past India 3-2
- Art commission votes to send Rocky statue back to steps of Philadelphia Museum of Art
- Portugal soccer federation seeks legal action to avoid FIFA ban
- Arab Gulf countries race Hezbollah to rebuild Lebanon
- Georgian police raid offices of opposition organizations; arrest activists
- Wall Street lower as wage hikes stir inflation fears
- Italian tennis player tests positive
- Arctic Monkeys Win Mercury Music Prize
- Bush pushing legislation to try Guantanamo Bay detainees
- Fists High, Rocky Statue Makes Comeback
- Arab Gulf countries race Hezbollah to rebuild Lebanon
- Steelworkers strike at Venezuela's Sidor; stoppage could cost US$3 million (euro2.4 million)
- Leslie withdraws from world championship
- European stock end lower
- Defense says state should not be granted delay to amend indictment with tainted evidence
-
- Gerry McNamara to play In Greece
- Federated Department Stores launches campaign to promote conversion of May stores
- French luxury goods giant LVMH first-half net profit up 46 percent
- Mexico's newly declared President-elect Calderon calls for unity, begins forming government
- U.S. Senate rejects new restraints on cluster bombs
- Swedish private equity firm buys into Volvo, seeking board seat
- Despite declining cancer death rates, thyroid cancer shows surprising increase in women
- Sharon Stone to Star in Ad Campaign
- Sharon Stone's new advertising campaign for design duo Badgley Mischka set to debut in October
- Alcatel-Lucent looks set for green light in shareholder votes
- French Interior Minister Sarkozy to visit United States during Sept. 11 commemorations
- Gwen Stefani Brings Style to Doll World
- Record supply of flu shots may ease rationing seen in previous years, CDC says
- Sinn Fein leader meets Hamas lawmaker over Israeli objections
- Sharon Stone to Star in Ad Campaign
- Senate rejects new restraints on cluster bombs
- Gordon to take on Dakar Rally again
- Suri Cruise Makes Debut in Vanity Fair
- Lisa Marie Presley Stars in Viva Glam Ad
- Austrian investor eyes Latvian oil export terminal
- Bristol to Salute Wallace and Gromit
- Davydenko gets a quick start, reaches U.S. Open quarterfinals
- Vivendi buys BMG publishing unit from Bertelsmann for euro1.63 billion
- Bebe Neuwirth to switch murderesses in Broadway revival of "Chicago"
- Scientists call South Africa's AIDS policies immoral, demand firing of health minister
- Costner, Kutcher to attend Washington, D.C., premiere of 'Guardian'
- Bush pushing legislation to try Guantanamo Bay detainees
- Britain's Blair faces revolt, as 7 government aides quit in demanding he step down
- Broadway Ticket Availability
- GM's obligations to auto parts maker Delphi total $26 billion, committee tells court
- Russia and Croatia draw 0-0 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Poll: Employment No. 1 issue before 2007 French presidential elections
- Bristol to Salute Wallace and Gromit
- Bristol to Salute Wallace and Gromit
- Met Announces Plan to Simulcast Opera
- Met announces plan to simulcast opera to millions in US, Canada and Europe
- BAE Systems PLC to ask shareholders to approve sale of stake in joint Airbus venture
- Ukraine beats Georgia 3-2 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- WHO announces the 13 candidates to become next global health chief
- Kinky Friedman tell Texas he would send 10,000 troops to Mexico border if elected governor
- Bush acknowledges existence of secret CIA prisons
- Kinky Friedman tells Texas he would send 10,000 troops to Mexico border if elected governor
- Arctic Monkeys Win Mercury Music Prize
- Thousands of Muslim hard-liners rally against Pakistan president
- Belgium beats Armenia 1-0 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Bush acknowledges existence of secret CIA prisons and says terrorist suspects sent to Guantanamo
- Apple updates iMac line with latest Intel Core 2 Duo processors
- Last-minute goal lifts Germany past India 3-2
- Met announces plan to simulcast opera to millions in US, Canada and Europe
- U.S. economy ambles into the fall, flashes some signs of slower growth
- University of Illinois at Chicago gets grant to fund international research in blood diseases
- Scotland beats Lithuania 2-1 in Euro 2008 qualifying
- Scotland beats Lithuania 2-1 in Euro 2008 qualifying
- Russia and Croatia draw 0-0 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Drug agency panel says leukemia drug should not be approved
- Juventus applies to Italian Olympic Committee for arbitration in match-fixing scandal
- FDA Panel Votes Against Leukemia Drug
- Sudanese editor who caused furor over 'blasphemous' article killed
- Nex Mexico governor to serve as diplomatic troubleshooter in Sudan
- Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. is exploring a run for mayor of Chicago
- Martinez wins 11th stage, Valverde remains overall leader of Spanish Vuelta
- New Mexico governor to serve as diplomatic troubleshooter in Sudan
- Bush acknowledges existence of secret CIA prisons, says 14 terrorist suspects sent to Guantanamo
- Trinidad premier faults U.S. delay in renewing trade deal
- Former England rugby coach named BOA performance director
- Windies set to tour subcontinent in '06, England in '07
- New Mexico governor to serve as diplomatic troubleshooter in Sudan
- Mexico's new president-elect discusses transition, budget with outgoing Vicente Fox
- Study: Celebrities More Narcissistic
- Ukraine beats Georgia 3-2 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Paris Museum offers Design Treasures
- Scientists find new global warming 'time bomb' _ methane bubbling up from permafrost
- Bulgaria defeats Slovenia 3-0 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Stardust casino in Las Vegas will close its doors earlier than expected
- Portugal gets a draw in first game
- Bush pushing legislation to try Guantanamo Bay detainees
- Israel beats Andorra 4-1 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Effort to force Rumsfeld `no confidence' vote falters in Senate
- Portugal gets a draw in first game
- Mauresmo reaches Open semifinals
- Mexico's new president-elect discusses transition, budget with outgoing Vicente Fox
- Singer Rihanna and designer Zac Posen among young stars to make fashion rock at concert
- Ex-Wal-Mart executive sues former vice chairman for 'emotional distress'
- Norway defeats Moldova 2-0 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Hungarian coalition party against plan to limit Romanian, Bulgarian workers after EU entry
- Economic Ministry names new management at Italy's state-owned railways
- Record flu shot production may ease waiting this fall; 100 million doses a record
- Rocky statue is being returned to a spot outside the Philadelphia Art Museum
- Energy market eyes El Nino effect on weather
- Fists High, Rocky Statue Makes Comeback
- Toronto Features New Looks for Actors
- Gold down
- Sweden needs second-half goals to beat Liechtenstein 3-1 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Davydenko rolls quietly into Open quarterfinals
- Turkey beats Malta 2-0 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Scientists call South Africa's AIDS policies immoral, demand firing of health minister
- Romania beats Albania 2-0 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Toronto film festival features new looks for Penn, Ferrell, Crowe
- Denmark downs Iceland 2-0 in Euro 2008 qualifying
- Toronto Fest a Venue for Transformations
- Oil prices fall to 5-month low below $68
- Dollar rises against major currencies after U.S. government report on labor
- Toronto Features New Looks for Actors
- Brazil, China win at World Grand Prix
- GM increases powertrain warranties for all 2007 models
- Hungary beats Bosnia 3-1 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Suri Cruise Makes Debut in Vanity Fair
- Toronto Fest a Venue for Transformations
- Mauresmo reaches Open semifinals
- Michael Jackson must pay $60,000 in LA custody case
- Czech Republic defeats Slovakia 3-0 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Dylan's New Album Hits No. 1 on Charts
- Portugal, playing with 10 men, gets a draw in first game
- Turkey beats Malta 2-0 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Australian Palmer rallies for World Open title
- Van Persie scores twice to lead Netherlands over Belarus 3-0
- Wall Street ends lower amid concerns over rate hike
- State Department shuns former Iranian president, but its security force will protect him
- Germany hammers San Marino 13-0 in Euro 2008 qualifying
- TV Viewers Still in Summer Languor
- Poland and Serbia draw 1-1 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Jackon Must Pay for Ex-Wife's Attorney
- Switzerland beats Costa Rica 2-0 in friendly
- Oklahoma City Shows Egyptian Exhibit
- Bob Dylan tops the Billboard charts for first time in 30 years
- England edges Macedonia 1-0 on Crouch's goal
- Sudanese editor who caused furor over 'blasphemous' article killed
- Copper prices rise on fund and speculative buying boost
- Britain's Blair faces revolt, as 7 government aides quit in demanding he step down
- Britain's Blair faces revolt, as 7 government aides quit in demanding he step down
- State Department shuns former Iranian president, but its security force will protect him
- Arkansas Cow Has Fourth Set of Triplets
- Germany hammers San Marino 13-0 in Euro 2008 qualifying
- Jackson Must Pay for Ex-Wife's Attorney
- South Korea stuns Netherlands, Germany needs late goal against India
- Gasol to have foot surgery
- Dylan's New Album Hits No. 1 on Charts
- Attorney General disqualifies two members of Olmert's handpicked war probe panel
- Beer memorabilia collectors trade wares
- Protesters demand openness as U.S.-South Korea talks begin in Seattle
- De Ornelas goal gives Venezuela 1-0 victory over Austria
- Jackson Must Pay for Ex-Wife's Attorney
- Police: Man Robs Bank to Be 'Supported'
- Banned Chinese Director to Defy Order
- Poland and Serbia draw 1-1 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Oklahoma City first stop for Egyptian art exhibit from British Museum
- Oklahoma City Shows Egyptian Exhibit
- Record flu shot production may ease waiting this fall; 100 million doses a record
- Govou the surprise as France downs Italy 3-1
- Mauresmo reaches Open semifinals
- Van Persie scores twice to lead Netherlands over Belarus 3-0
- Chavez announces plans for new Venezuelan oil refinery
- Smart phones maker Palm warns of lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue
- Officials: Gunman in tourist attack waited 24 years to avenge brothers
- Australian Palmer rallies for World Open title
- Northern Ireland upsets Spain 3-2 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Administration gives cautious approval to surveillance legislation
- Man Gets Prison for Speed Camera Attack
- Toby Keith's First Step on Film Stage
- Hitler reference riles Pennsylvania Senate race
- Kennedy Center to honor Spielberg, Parton, Robinson, Lloyd Webber, Mehta
- U.S. agency files civil charges against 2 more ex-ITXC executives
- Ala. Police Use Macadamia Nuts in Sting
- Govou scores two to help France down Italy 3-1 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Northern Ireland upsets Spain 3-2 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Toby Keith's film debut `Broken Bridges' getting gala Nashville premiere Thursday
- Lucent says it may face SEC enforcement in Chinese operations probe
- England edges Macedonia 1-0 on Crouch's goal
- Couric's Critics Focus on the Clothes
- NY Attorney general drops some civil charges against former AIG chief Greenberg
- Venezuela's Chavez takes cue from Castro in light bulb giveaway
- FDA panel endorses expanded use of Pfizer drug
- Northern Ireland upsets Spain 3-2 in Euro 2008 qualifier
- France beats Italy 3-1 in Euro 2008; Germany crushes San Marino by record 13-0
- Sharon Stone to Star in Ad Campaign
- Intel restructuring displeases investors wanting deeper cuts
- Sharon Stone to Star in Ad Campaign
- Lisa Marie Presley Stars in Viva Glam Ad
- Couric's Critics Focus on the Clothes
- New Ford CEO must translate Boeing lessons to auto industry
- Couric's Critics Focus on the Clothes
- Suri Cruise Makes Debut in Vanity Fair
- Dylan's New Album Hits No. 1 on Charts
- 'Grey' Party Talk Turns to Love Triangle
- Productivity slows while wages post second large increase
- Couric's Critics Focus on the Clothes
- Irwin Was 'An Ordinary Bloke,' Dad Says
- Mauresmo reaches Open semifinals
- Mexico's president-elect discusses transition, budget with outgoing Vicente Fox
- New York attorney general drops some civil charges against former AIG execs
- GM planning flexible product lineup based on fluctuating fuel prices
- Mauresmo reaches Open semifinals
- Kinky Friedman tells Texas he would send 10,000 troops to Mexico border if elected governor
- New York attorney general drops some civil charges against former AIG execs
- Davydenko rolls quietly into Open quarterfinals
- Alaska Gold Co. begins construction of Nome mine
- Stolt-Nielsen indicted for tanker shipping price fixing
- Stolt-Nielsen indicted for tanker shipping price fixing
- Nicaraguan legislative commission calls for investigation of presidential candidate
- Brazilian player recovering after suffering cardiac arrest during practice
- US Justice Department seeks law that would preserve conviction of late Enron founder Lay
- New York lawmakers seek to re-open September 11 fund for sick workers
- Dean Martin biography headed for the big screen
- Costner leaves handprints, signature near Hollywood theater
- Chavez says U.S. funding opposition candidates in Venezuela
- Boston's Hancock Tower, 9 other properties in 4 US cities for sale
- Nadal upset in 4th round; Blake sets up showdown with Federer
- Mexico's president-elect discusses transition, budget with outgoing Vicente Fox
- Dean Martin Biography Bought for Film
- Dylan's New Album Hits No. 1 on Charts
- Costner Leaves Impression at Grauman's
- Glimmerglass' Artistic Director Resigns
- U.S. governor will try to win release of U.S. journalist arrested in Sudan
- Former U.S. governor sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison for graft
- Michael Jackson must pay $60,000 in LA custody case
- Pakistan, Afghanistan must join forces to defeat terrorism, extremism, leaders say
- TV drama about a new age of terrorism sheds light, triggers controversy
- Sri Lanka's Tamil rebels warn of retaliation against Sinhalese
- Costner Leaves Impression at Grauman's
- Sri Lankan claims to join U.N. secretary-general race but doubts remain
- US Congress taking a look at timing of stock options granted to executives
- HP data-mining unethical, likely illegal, experts say
- Florida's controversial Harris faces long-shot battle to knock off Democrat
- U.S. governor will try to win release of U.S. journalist arrested in Sudan
- Bangladesh police clash with anti-government protesters, several injured
- Bangladesh police clash with anti-government protesters, several injured
- Singh back at work in Canada
- 'Crocodile Hunter' knew risks of his work with wildlife, father says
- Democrats' effort to force Rumsfeld no confidence vote falters in Senate
- Riviera board nixes $20-per-share buyout offer
- Conjoined twins' spinal cord separated, but more work remains
- Glimmerglass Opera's artistic director decides to step down after 10 years in the job
- Fiji prime minister visits Australian capital for meetings with nation's leaders
- Stone by stone, craftsmen in Burgundy build a medieval-style castle
- Expect to cross a lot of bridges if you visit Pittsburgh
- Seeing Bryce Canyon on horseback
- Britain's Blair expected to respond to calls for him to set a date to leave office
- Alcatel-Lucent looks set for green light in shareholder votes
- Chinese researchers may have found way to maximize vaccine production
- Officials: Gunman in tourist attack waited 24 years to avenge brothers
- Cell Phones Found Inside Four Prisoners
- Met Announces Plan to Simulcast Opera
- Prison announcements could reopen old rifts with allies
- Nadal upset in 4th round; Blake sets up showdown with Federer
- Bush admits secret CIA prisons, says 14 top suspects now moved to Guantanamo
- Cell Phones Found Inside Four Prisoners
- U.S. Open Show Court Schedules
- U.S. governor will try to win release of U.S. journalist arrested in Sudan
- Japanese stocks decline following drop on Wall Street, dollar up vs yen
- US senators fault claim of stem cell research breakthrough
- Schumacher avoids retirement talk ahead of Italian GP
- Bianca Jagger Hit With Contempt of Court
- NFL suspends retired Welbourn for doping
- Bianca Jagger Hit With Contempt of Court
- Pascal promoted to co-chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment
- Los Angeles Opera gets $6 million for staging of 'Ring' cycle
- Johjima's 10th-inning single lifts Mariners past Detroit
- Trinidad premier faults U.S. delay in renewing trade deal
- Venezuela's Sanchez tosses no-hitter at Arizona
- New Zealand names team for Champions Trophy
- New Zealand names team for Champions Trophy
- Sharapova to face Mauresmo; Davenport exits without much fanfare
- Lawyer for fallen Japanese Internet mogul accuses prosecutors of frame-up
- Suri Cruise Makes Debut in Vanity Fair
- Nadal upset in 4th round; Blake sets up showdown with Federer
- In Brazil, emerging market nations assess collapse of world trade talks
- Dylan's New Album Hits No. 1 on Charts
- Bianca Jagger Hit With Contempt of Court
- Woman in Philippines removed from domestic flight after making bomb joke
- SKorea, Japan resume 2nd day of high-level talks
- Police: Man Robs Bank to Be 'Supported'
- Woman Found Guilty in Dead Puppy Attack
- US congressman fires aide for allegedly writing to convicted killer while on the job
- 'Desperate Housewives' star pregnant
- Arkansas Cow Has Fourth Set of Triplets
- Ford names Boeing executive to replace Bill Ford as CEO of automaker
- Jones' `B' sample comes back negative
- US congressman fires aide for allegedly writing to convicted killer while on the job
- Japanese stocks decline following drop on Wall Street, dollar up vs yen
- LA Opera Gets $6 Million to Stage 'Ring'
- U.S. governor will try to win release of U.S. journalist arrested in Sudan
- 'Desperate Housewives' Star Is Pregnant
- Mexico's president-elect discusses transition, budget with outgoing Vicente Fox
- 'Housewives' Star Marcia Cross Pregnant
- Woman Bitten by Snake in Fla. Lowe's
- Judge refuses to order drugging of defendant in Iraq spy case in New York
- Cops: Chicken Dies, Wife Shoots Husband
- Jackson Must Pay Ex-Wife's Attorney Fees
- Cell Phones Found Inside Four Prisoners
- Former officials ask Gonzales to reverse policy about corporations and their lawyers
- Former U.S. governor praised for death penalty moratorium is sentenced to prison for graft
- Jackson Must Pay Ex-Wife's Attorney Fees
- No immediate solution to correcting global trading imbalance, U.S. treasury secretary says
- 'Housewives' Star Marcia Cross Pregnant
- 'Desperate Housewives' star pregnant
- 'Housewives' Star Marcia Cross Pregnant
- Teenager dies of bird flu raising Indonesia's toll to 47
- Rehabbing Matsui draws crowd in New Jersey
- LA Opera Gets $6 Million to Stage 'Ring'
- 3 Senators Call for Jerry Lewis Honor
- LA Opera Gets $6 Million to Stage 'Ring'
- 3 US senators call for comedian Jerry Lewis to get Congressional Gold Medal
- 3 Senators Call for Jerry Lewis Honor
- No immediate solution to correcting global imbalances, U.S. treasury secretary says
- Schwarzenegger vetoes bill on gay protections in textbooks
- Oil prices drop after closing at 5-month low amid easing gasoline demand
- Japan's new premier to be elected Sept. 26
- Japan's new premier to be elected Sept. 26
- World champs diving program re-scheduled at world champs to avoid F1 clash
- REVIEW: BlackBerry lures consumers with light, lovely Pearl
- Oklahoma City first stop for Egyptian art exhibit from British Museum
- TiVo Offering Fantasy Football Service
- Oil prices fall to 5-month low amid easing gasoline demand
- World titles diving program rescheduled at world champs to avoid F1 clash
- Who's next after Zhang Ziyi? Zhou Xun, Zhang Jingchu likely candidates
- Shock 72, Monarchs 52
- Stolt-Nielsen indicted for tanker shipping price fixing
- Ang Lee starts filming "Lust, Caution" in Malaysia
- Ang Lee starts filming "Lust, Caution" in Malaysia
- 'Idol' singer Clay Aiken in line to serve on White House disability committee
- Fearing loss in Rhode Island, national Republicans rally behind moderate senator
- 'Idol' Singer Clay Aiken May Serve Bush
- Nadal upset in 4th round; Sharapova-Mauresmo in semis
- US Senate committee likely to approve Bolton nomination for UN post
- US House to vote on whether to ban horse slaughter
- Marion Jones cleared: 'B' sample comes back negative
- Republicans divided on legal rights of detained terror suspects
- Rehabbing Matsui draws crowd in New Jersey
- Alaskan Eskimos hold feast to celebrate naming of mountain after Norwegian explorer Ingstad
- Court salutes Mexico's president-elect as rival plots alternative convention
- Ang Lee starts filming "Lust, Caution" in Malaysia
- U.S. Treasury chief urges correcting of global imbalances, reviving WTO talks at APEC
- Shock 72, Monarchs 52
- Japan's new prince reunited with mother, nation weighs impact of royal birth
- Sanchez pitches MLB's first no-hitter in more than two years
- Sanchez pitches MLB's first no-hitter in more than two years
- Belgian brewer InBev posts euro394 million net profit in second quarter of 2006
- Galaxy sets up final berth with Fire
- Malaysian government dismisses Mahathir's complaint of being muzzled
- Malaysian government dismisses Mahathir's complaint of being muzzled
- Surgeons separate conjoined twins in US
- Reviving WTO talks raised as priority as APEC finance ministers' meeting starts
- Johjima's 10th-inning single lifts Mariners past Detroit
- Rehabbing Matsui draws crowd in New Jersey
- Big cruise ship will change face of Antarctic tourism, academic says
- Philippine shares rise to nearly 4-month high on foreign buying
- Venezuela's Sanchez tosses no-hitter at Arizona
- South Korea says North Korean leader China trip would be positive
- US ambassador bids farewell to Japan's Koizumi, 'great prime minister'
- US ambassador bids farewell to Japan's Koizumi, 'great prime minister'
- Texas Instruments racing to develop chips for cell phone TV recorders
- Malaysia's Khazanah to sell world's first exchangeable Islamic bond
- Under new coach Osim, Japan still struggles to score
- Under new coach Osim, Japan still struggles to score
- Reviving WTO talks raised as priority as APEC finance ministers' meeting starts
- Reviving WTO talks raised as priority as APEC finance ministers' meeting starts
- South Korea's Hyosung to buy Goodyear tire-cord-making unit
- New Zealand stocks flat as few leads leave market without direction
- 'Idol' Singer Clay Aiken May Serve Bush
- Britain's Blair expected to respond to calls for him to set a date to leave office
- New Zealand, 6 Arabian Gulf states to enter talks for free trade agreement
- Suez reports 39 percent jump in 1st half profit
- Obese patients who undergo weight loss surgery live longer, studies suggest
- Reviving WTO talks raised as priority as APEC finance ministers' meeting starts
- Reviving WTO talks raised as priority as APEC finance ministers' meeting starts
- Spanish parliament to vote on sending troops to Lebanon
- Cap Gemini says 1st half profit gained 22 percent
- Taiwan president questioned by prosecutors over secret diplomatic funds
- Japan's new premier to be elected Sept. 26
- China to help Laos stage Southeast Asian Games
- Turkish, German foreign ministers to open Christian-Muslim cultural project in Istanbul
- French retail group PPR posts 42 percent increase in 1st half profit
- Royal birth raises profile of Japan's `second princess'
- Royal birth raises profile of Japan's `second princess'
- Carrefour reports profits up 11 percent in 1st half
- Indian prime minister telephones Iranian president as nuclear controversy rages
- Britain's Blair expected to respond to calls for him to set a date to leave office
- Bangladesh names 14-member squad for ICC Champions Trophy
- Bangladesh names 14-member squad for ICC Champions Trophy
- Russia's OAO Power Machines gets US$50 million contract from Indian utility
- Obese patients who undergo weight loss surgery live longer, studies suggest
- Essarokh suspended for two years for doping
- Nasdaq to create options market pending SEC approval
- Paulson says he's pleased with Vietnamese cooperation on North Korean bank accounts
- Paulson says he's pleased with Vietnamese cooperation on North Korean bank accounts
- Aragones stays firm after Northern Ireland shock
- Budget airline easyJet says security disruption cost 4 million pounds; August traffic up
- Kobe Bryant says U.S. team needs chemistry ahead of 2008 Olympics
- Kobe Bryant says U.S. team needs chemistry ahead of 2008 Olympics
- Paulson says he's pleased with Vietnamese cooperation on North Korean bank accounts
- Paulson says he's pleased with Vietnamese cooperation on North Korean bank accounts
- Thai police arrest 3 more army officers in alleged plot to kill prime minister
- Bangladesh names 14-member squad for ICC Champions Trophy
- Member of EU Parliament investigation into CIA prisons welcomes Bush disclosure
- Nonprofit Records 10,000th Song of Love
- Spanish parliament to vote on sending troops to Lebanon
- Aragones stays firm after Northern Ireland shock
- Ahold 2nd-quarter net profit up 70 percent, but sales flat
- Kobe Bryant says U.S. team needs chemistry ahead of 2008 Olympics
- China reports four new doping cases
- Malaysia offers millions into biotechnology research, aims to become hub
- Malaysia offers millions into biotechnology research, aims to become hub
- World titles diving program rescheduled to avoid F1 clash
- World titles diving program rescheduled to avoid F1 clash
- Japanese stocks decline following drop on Wall Street, dollar up vs yen
- Japanese stocks decline following drop on Wall Street, dollar up vs yen
- Marion Jones cleared: "B" sample comes back negative
- SKorea, Japan agree to cooperate in dealing with NKorea
- Musharraf: Taliban launching cross-border attacks in Afghanistan, denies govt involvement
- Australian stocks end slightly lower on weak lead from Wall Street
- Prominent Chinese AIDS dissident taken from home by police
- BOJ starts closely watched meeting amid speculation about interest rates
- China finance minister says proposed IMF voting changes don't go far enough
- China finance minister says proposed IMF voting changes don't go far enough
- London sports opener
- EU court says British working time rules infringe EU law
- Terrell Davis Sues Over Post-Emmy Fracas
- Man Group says Stanley Fink to stand down as chief executive
- Germany welcomes Turkish decision to send troops to Lebanon, says Germany to decide soon
- Taiwan shares flat amid political uncertainty
- Teenager dies of bird flu raising Indonesia's toll to 47
- Teenager dies of bird flu raising Indonesia's toll to 47
- Spanish parliament to vote on sending troops to Lebanon
- High-flying Sevilla visits Sociedad in Spanish league
- Australia backs U.S. use of secret prisons for terrorist suspects; others condemn it
- Slovak PM holds talks with EU, NATO officials amid rising ethnic tensions with neighboring Hungary
- Britain's Blair expected to respond to calls for him to set a date to leave office
- Bosnia coach resigns after 3-1 loss to Hungary in Euro 2008 qualifier
- Malaysia's CIMB Bank plans branches in China, India for regional expansion
- Taiwan's exports rise a better-than-expected 16.6 percent in August
- Favorite Inter visits Fiorentina as Italian season finally begins
- Dollar gains against yen in Asian trading, declines against euro
- Dollar gains against yen in Asian trading, declines against euro
- Britain's Blair expected to respond to calls for him to set a date to leave office
- FIFA begins process to admit Montenegro
- IMF says Asia needs shift from farm dependence to continue strong growth
- Top US general in SKorea says alliance will remain strong even with command shift
- Torino coach fired three days before opener
- Ukrainian police say opposition leader killed in 1999 car crash was murdered
- Dad: Irwin Wouldn't Want a State Funeral
- Vietnamese leader says Hanoi will continue with economic reform, social equity a priority
- Vietnamese leader says Hanoi will continue with economic reform, social equity a priority
- Man arrested for beating wife after attending domestic violence class
- Executives from China Eastern Airlines cargo unit held in bribery probe
- Executives from China Eastern Airlines cargo unit held in bribery probe
- Japan's Koizumi heads to Finland for ASEM meeting of Asian and European leaders
- South Korean lawmakers challenge government over U.S. free trade talks
- South Korean lawmakers challenge government over U.S. free trade talks
- Paulson says he's pleased with Vietnamese cooperation on North Korean bank accounts
- Philippine shares rise to nearly 4-month high on foreign buying
- South Korean stocks falls for second day on selling in technology, brokerage shares
- Amnesty International: Colombia turning blind eye to attacks on human rights workers
- The Nation's Weather
- Mumbai woman's photos of burial ground stirs trouble over Zoroastrian rites
- Tomkins cuts its profit forecast
- Judge says he will rule Sept. 20 on motion for postponement
- Marseille faces tough trip to bitter rival PSG
- Vietnamese leader says Hanoi will continue with economic reform, social equity a priority
- Vietnamese leader says Hanoi will continue with economic reform, social equity a priority