英文新聞列表 English News List
- Indiana Police Clock Teen at 142 Mph
- Judge Dismisses Misdemeanor Meow Case
- Second Century Stolen Art Returned
- 18 Llamas to Appear in Rose Parade
- N.J. Cops Find Beheaded Chickens, Birds
- Man Calls 911 to Report Stolen Drugs
- New CBS reality series `Armed & Famous' paying suspects to show their faces on air
- Jennifer Hudson Steals 'Dreamgirls' Show
- Lohan Says She's Attending AA Meetings
- Russian government raises export duties for oil shipments to Belarus
- Reality Show Pays Suspects to Air Faces
- Portrait Gallery Director to Step Down
- U.S. stocks dip after Fed keeps interest rates steady; Dow down 12.90
- Ignoring complaints, Colombia fumigates drug crops along Ecuador border
- Sculpture stolen from Anthony Quinn estate recovered
- Carnival to build new Costa Cruises ship for European market
- Sale pricing hits consumer electronics retailer Best Buy's 3Q profit
- Lucas to Bring Storm Troopers to Parade
- George Lucas to bring 200 storm troopers to the 118th Rose Parade
- Trade deficit lowest level in 14 months due to record drop in oil prices
- Critics say Christian-oriented video game glorifies religious violence
- Gold mixed
- Sen. Obama makes good impression in first visit to key US presidential primary state
- BlackBerry maker sues for infringement over new BlackJack device by Samsung
- Gandolfini to Rule Over 2007 Mardi Gras
- Prudential Insurance will pay $19 million to settle bid-rigging probe
- El Tri midfielder suffers minor injuries after crashing Porsche
- Dollar falls against euro, pound after Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged
- James Gandolfini to reign as Bacchus during next year's Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans
- George Clooney campaigns in China and Egypt to raise awareness over Darfur conflict
- Draw for third round of FA Cup
- Court's delay of sentencing of Enron's Skilling surprises observers
- Crude at 2-week low before U.S. government inventory data
- Mexican finance official defends soft drinks tax
- Clay Aiken Reads, Sings to Pa. Kids
- Reality Show Pays Suspects to Air Faces
- Man U striker nearly re-injures foot watching basketball game
- May be a good time for AMC IPO after 2 years of solid operation, acquisition-fueled expansion
- Appeals court denies Skilling's request to delay prison
- Obama calls for payments to sick Cold War nuclear weapons workers
- Ford executive: 'Way Forward' showing in future products
- Review: `Happyness' Bit Too Predictable
- Publisher of Best Sellers Steps Down
- Maureen Egen, publisher of `The Bridges of Madison County,' steps down
- George Clooney Campaigns in Egypt, China
- Four films get seven nominations each for Critics' Choice Awards
- `Medium' Channels Paranormal and Normal
- GE executive expects improved earnings from NBC in 2007
- Sprint names CEO, President Gary Forsee chairman to succeed Tim Donahue
- Spacecraft spots mile-high white-capped mountain range on Saturn moon Titan
- Lynne Meadow to take sabbatical as artistic head of Manhattan Theatre Club
- `High Fidelity' Ending After Brief Run
- Big bucks `High Fidelity' closing on Broadway after a 14-performance run
- Government agents probing ID thefts raid meat processing plants in 6 states; unknown number of arrests
- Tainted oysters sicken 8 in western U.S. state of Oregon
- For ecologically sensitive Americans, a way to pay the way out of global warming guilt
- US Justice Department eases grip on legal tools used to fight corporate scandals
- Japanese business lobby calls for stricter rules against foreign takeovers
- War resister still considers himself a soldier as he builds new life in Canada
- Colombia hires Jorge Luis Pinto to lead national team
- Study: Number of HIV/AIDS sufferers in India may be lower
- Defectors' job fair shows how hard it is for NKoreans to get jobs in the South
- Bangladesh leader names 4 new advisers, political alliance holds protests
- After Turkey, EU leaders will signal to other candidates not to bank on EU leniency
- Polish prosecutors push ahead with case against ex-communist leader 25 years after martial law
- U.S. teacher suspended over use of posterior to create paintings
- Frontier Airlines to add Denver-Vancouver flights to serve Alaska cruise market
- Dell discloses executive changes
- Adu says Real Salt Lake is 'best place for me'
- ComScore: MySpace tops in November page views, beating Yahoo for first time
- 'Butt-Printing Artist' Teacher Suspended
- Japan, Australia agree to launch free trade talks
- An up-and-down year ends with Woods getting top honor
- Fed holds interest rates steady _ good cheer for shoppers though Wall Street ready for a cut
- Shakira, Garcia Marquez Start Foundation
- Feds bust alleged $5 million Internet fraud ring
- `Saturday Night Live' star Poehler becomes animated in new series she co-created
- Chinese stock markets boosted by IPO plans for China Life, other star companies
- Iran sanctions negotiations delayed because of Russian anger with U.S. for raising Belarus
- Conservatives say Massachusetts governor needs to explain record on gay rights
- Constitution fight threatens to rend Bolivia
- Taco Bell uses media campaign to persuade customers its food is safe
- China announces new anti-piracy crackdown ahead of Paulson visit
- Senate ethics panel clears incoming majority leader on boxing matches
- Stella McCartney Fashions a Baby Girl
- Amy Poehler Pens, Voices Animated Series
- Pinochet's death exposes deep divisions in Chile over dictator's legacy
- N.J. Cops Find Beheaded Chickens, Birds
- Congress, White House will push ethanol in next farm bill
- Scientists grapple over intensity of next solar cycle
- Pentagon says armed forces meet recruiting goals for November
- SAIC profit jumps 8 percent on higher revenues
- In slow market, U.S. preservationists help save old houses from teardown trend
- Toluca forward Marioni says he will return to his native Argentina
- Australian leader surveys damage caused by massive wildfires
- Gandolfini to Rule Over 2007 Mardi Gras
- Skilling ordered imprisoned immediately as court denies bail request
- UAL Corp. chief Glenn Tilton touts need for U.S. airline consolidation
- Former Philippine President Aquino to join protest against constitutional change
- A 5.1 magnitude quake rattles Chiang Mai in northern Thailand, no injuries reported
- Democratic senator, former, possibly future presidential candidate Kerry to travel to Iraq
- E. coli outbreak widening in U.S.
- Australian transport giant Toll restructures for Asian expansion
- Thrift Store Worker Finds Nearly $7K
- Bob Barker pledges money to send Los Angeles Zoo elephant to sanctuary
- Qantas rejects A$10.9 billion takeover bid
- Japanese stocks flat at midday; dollar up against the yen
- Japanese court rules against file-swapping software developer in copyright case
- A 5.1 magnitude quake rattles Chiang Mai in northern Thailand, no injuries reported
- Barker Pledges $300K for LA Zoo Elephant
- Lohan Says She's Attending AA Meetings
- Evel Knievel Sues Kanye West Over Video
- ICE agents probing ID thefts raid meat processing plants in 6 states; unknown number of arrests
- Teacher in Crack Over Butt Art
- Former Philippine President Aquino to join protest against constitutional change
- New SKorea foreign minister calls for real progress at revived NKorea nuclear talks
- Barker Pledges $300K for LA Zoo Elephant
- Super 14: Phil Waugh named Waratahs captain
- Taiwan prosecutors detain suspect in vote-buying scandal
- Nepal's government, communist rebels set to finalize interim constitution
- U.S. Cabinet members say Beijing trade talks to focus on long-term, listening to Chinese
- Skilling ordered imprisoned immediately as court denies bail request
- New Zealand Telecom signs online content deal with Yahoo, Australia's Seven Network
- U.S. teacher suspended over use of posterior to create paintings
- Malaysia's 13th king crowned as one of the nation's youngest monarchs
- Iran sanctions negotiations delayed because of Russian anger with U.S. for raising Belarus
- Jabloteh pummels Britannia 8-0, nears semifinals of Caribbean Club Championship
- Japan's trade minister slams Philippines over postponement of Asian summits
- Sharp shares plummet amid Asia-wide probe into LCD sales practices
- Ex-president of Mitsubishi Motor acquitted over fatal crash
- Former PM Mahathir to meet financier George Soros in Malaysia
- Businessman Pleads in Wiretapping Case
- Bush postpones Iraq speech, says U.S. sticking to its objectives
- Japan leaves industrial output unchanged at 1.6 percent increase
- IBM and Yahoo try to challenge Google with free data-search tool for businesses
- American Airlines sprucing up first-class cabins
- Antidepressant and suicide meeting Wednesday sparks worry of curtailed drug access
- Ex-executives of Mitsubishi Motor acquitted over fatal crash
- Security Council reiterates strong support for Lebanon's democratic government
- Australia oozes confidence as England vows third test fightback
- U.S. chain restaurant Taco Bell uses media campaign to persuade customers its food is safe
- Warne's hunt for 700 a boost for all Australians: Gilchrist
- Philippine shares decline 0.2 percent, dragged down by PLDT losses
- Securities and Exchange Commission easing key control rules for companies
- Google creates new moneymaking option for employee stock options
- Former Enron Chief executive Skilling's request for bail denied
- Australian wildlife official finds 2-meter snake in toilet bowl
- Japanese current account surplus up 5.2 percent in October
- Bush decides general direction of new Iraq policy as he meets with defense officials
- Business leaders say more reforms are needed to sustain Vietnam's boom
- Business leaders say more reforms are needed to sustain Vietnam's boom
- Detainee case highlights conservative, libertarian rift
- China investigating U.S. sale of possible Chinese fossil
- U.S. Cabinet members say Beijing trade talks to focus on long-term, listening to Chinese
- U.S. Cabinet members say Beijing trade talks to focus on long-term, listening to Chinese
- US Federal Reserve could be headed for a full year without any rate changes
- Pakistan stand-in captain Razzaq wins toss, elects to bat against West Indies
- Pakistan stand-in captain Razzaq wins toss, elects to bat against West Indies
- Japan, China to hold talks on economic, trade relationship next week
- Union reaches 'difficult' agreement with Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News, labor reps say
- China's growth to slow slightly over next 2 years but still remain strong, World Bank says
- China's growth to slow slightly over next 2 years but still remain strong, World Bank says
- Gong Li says she easily found camaraderie with director Zhang Yimou after long separation
- Major banks help boost Australian stocks 0.8 percent
- Taiwan shares fall 0.1 percent on profit-taking in construction sector
- India: Health experts want intense polio immunization campaign in high-risk north
- India: Health experts want intense polio immunization campaign in high-risk north
- New SKorea foreign minister calls for real progress at revived NKorea nuclear talks
- Gong Li says she easily found camaraderie with director Zhang Yimou after long separation
- Qantas rejects A$10.9 billion takeover bid led by Macquarie, Texas Pacific
- DiCaprio Wants Environmental Answers
- Pop star Jacky Cheung's maid jailed for six months for stealing photos, letter
- Japanese stocks higher for 3rd session; dollar up against the yen
- Japanese stocks higher for 3rd session; dollar up against the yen
- Communist Party official says will boost anti-graft measures for 2008 Games
- Communist Party official says will boost anti-graft measures for 2008 Games
- Thursday Lookahead at the Asian Games
- Communist Party official says will boost anti-graft measures for 2008 Games
- Dollar up against yen in Asia as trust funds buy dollar-denominated assets
- Dollar up against yen in Asia as trust funds buy dollar-denominated assets
- Japanese court rules against file-swapping software developer in copyright case
- Japanese court rules against file-swapping software developer in copyright case
- Dutch caretaker government plunged into crisis by motion condemning immigration minister
- Leonardo DiCaprio asks Yahoo! users for answers to global warming
- Indian actor Milind Soman to produce TV series for children
- Fiji sugar industry says it faces collapse if EU cancels aid package
- Sri Lanka appeals to ICRC, foreign monitors to help create safe haven for civilians
- Oil prices little changed at US$61 a barrel ahead of U.S. fuel stocks data
- Hundreds of ethnic Hmongs surrender in Laos after decades on the run, supporters say
- Austrian jazz legend Oscar Klein dead at 76
- General strike set to paralyze many public, private services in Greece
- Bangladesh's major political alliance plans further protests to demand electoral reforms
- Bangladesh's major political alliance plans further protests to demand electoral reforms
- German consumer prices lower in November, as CPI rises 1.5 percent from year ago
- Thai court sustains high concession fee for country's sole private TV station
- Flintoff not yet convinced of Panesar panacea
- Flintoff not yet convinced of Panesar panacea
- Ex-executives of Mitsubishi Motor acquitted over fatal crash
- Security forces scrambled to disrupt terror plots against Asian summits, officials say
- Flintoff not yet convinced of Panesar panacea
- Flintoff not yet convinced of Panesar panacea
- U.S. teacher suspended over use of posterior to create paintings
- Austrian-born jazz legend Oscar Klein dead at 76
- Taiwanese court sentences former presidential aide in corruption scandal
- Thai court sustains high concession fee for country's sole private TV station
- Brazil presents bid to host 2014 Cup
- Brazil presents bid to host 2014 Cup
- Euro edges slightly higher against U.S. dollar after Fed keeps key rate unchanged
- Austrian-born jazz legend Oscar Klein dead at 76
- Shares in Asian LCD makers drop amid probe into sales practices
- Shares in Asian LCD makers drop amid probe into sales practices
- Fourth One-Day International
- Fourth One-Day International
- Visit to Japan will boost bilateral relationship, says Indian prime minister
- Botswana court to rule whether Bushmen evicted illegally from ancestral lands
- China's Great Wall Airlines, suspended over Iran allegations, OK'd to resume services
- China's Great Wall Airlines, suspended over Iran allegations, OK'd to resume services
- China, U.S. holding talks on health care, infectious diseases and regulatory cooperation
- Paceman Powell polishes off new-look Pakistan
- South Korea's biggest Internet search engine operator NHN to enter Japan's search market
- South Korea's biggest Internet search engine operator NHN to enter Japan's search market
- Home Depot, GE Aviation announce China deals ahead of Paulson's visit
- Home Depot, GE Aviation announce China deals ahead of Paulson's visit
- Autostrade shareholders to vote on part of troubled merger with Spain's Abertis
- Former Mitsubishi Motor executives acquitted over fatal accident
- U.N. urges resolution to North Korean nuke standoff to improve human rights
- Philippine shares decline 0.2 percent, dragged down by PLDT losses
- Bulgaria's November consumer prices up 1.4 percent
- Isuzu Motors is considering new U.S. assembly plant for small trucks
- Isuzu Motors is considering new U.S. assembly plant for small trucks
- Mumbai dogs get home-delivered meals.
- Mumbai dogs get home-delivered meals.
- China set to top gold medal count at Asian Games
- Autostrade board calls off troubled merger with Spain's Abertis
- Ukraine's parliament passes last bill needed to bring laws into line with WTO requirements
- Autostrade board calls off troubled merger with Spain's Abertis
- Poland's president nominates Sulmicki as new head of central bank
- Italian winter sports chief resigns
- Kuitunen wins women's World Cup cross country classic in northern Italy
- Getafe signs Verpakovskis on loan
- Genetic glitch keeps some people from feeling pain, but it's no blessing, scientists report
- Year-end OPEC meeting pits members wanting cutbacks against those who don't
- Rolls-Royce wins US$450 million order with China Southern Airlines
- Forced-feeding begins for former ETA leader on second hunger strike
- Nepal's government, communist rebels finalizing interim constitution
- Autostrade board calls off troubled merger with Spain's Abertis
- Germany's DAX breaks 6,500, highest point since February 2001
- China's Yangtze River dolphin "functionally extinct," scientific survey concludes
- Hong Kong stocks fall 1 percent as Chinese telecom shares decline
- Indonesian shares end flat on selling in Gas Negara, Bank Mandiri
- Reports: Chinese appliance tycoon facing trial demands open court, stages hunger strike
- Reports: Chinese appliance tycoon facing trial demands open court, stages hunger strike
- China announces new anti-piracy crackdown ahead of Paulson visit
- Zara owner Inditex posts 22 percent jump in nine-month net profit
- Oil prices drift lower ahead of U.S. fuel stocks data
- Nigeria's electoral season already marred by violence and analysts expect more to come
- Quake rattles region off Sulawesi, another hits Aceh; no damage or injuries
- Sri Lanka appeals to ICRC, foreign monitors to help create safe haven for civilians
- Zheng beats Mirza to clinch first tennis gold for China
- Zheng beats Mirza to clinch first tennis gold for China
- Zheng beats Mirza to clinch first tennis gold for China
- British health authorities recommend surgery for severely obese children
- Foreign Minister Micheline Calmy-Rey elected Swiss president for 2007
- Poles mark 25th anniversary of martial law; case against ex-leader who imposed it goes ahead
- SKorea culls 365,000 poultry after 3rd bird flu case in less than a month
- SKorea culls 365,000 poultry after 3rd bird flu case in less than a month
- Malaysian shares fall on foreign fund selling
- Tokyo up, Hong Kong dragged down by telecom shares as most Asian markets drop
- East German doping victims to get compensation
- Malaysian, Singapore palm oil businesses to merge
- Red Sox and Matsuzaka appear to be apart as deadline nears
- China's Yangtze River dolphin "functionally extinct," scientific survey concludes
- EU withdraws plan to end copyright levies on music and video players
- Indian shares climb, banks rebound after two-day slide
- Indian shares climb, banks rebound after two-day slide
- Hundreds of ethnic Hmongs surrender in Laos after decades on the run, supporters say
- Safran hit by profit warning, accounting probe
- Britain appeals to Russia to stop harassment of ambassador by pro-Kremlin activists
- Autostrade board calls off troubled merger with Spain's Abertis
- Zheng wins tennis gold, two-man sailing team makes Asian Games history
- RHM says it swung to a profit after cutting costs
- FIS cancels women's slalom at Megeve due to lack of snow
- West Ham set to hire Curbishley as replacement for Pardew
- British Unemployment rate unexpectedly fell in November; first drop in 18 months
- Roenning, Kuitunen win World Cup cross-country races
- Dutch politics facing constitutional crisis over immigration clash
- London's FTSE-100 index up 15.0 points at 6171.4 at midday
- Internacional advances to final of Club World Cup
- Internacional advances to final of Club World Cup
- Roenning, Kuitunen win World Cup cross-country races
- Talks Signal Possible Consolidation Among Airlines
- U.S. ambassador urges Vietnam to ease up on dissidents
- Thai court sustains high concession fee for country's sole private TV station
- For athletes, Asian Games offers break from conflicts _ until they go back home
- General strike paralyzes many public, private services in Greece
- Norway's Prosafe wins contract to supply oil production ship to Petrobras
- DiCaprio Wants Environmental Answers
- Madagascar arrests general behind failed coup
- Italian entrepreneur says he's ready to buy stake in failing Alitalia
- Mumbai Dogs Get Home-Delivered Meals
- Arcelor Mittal to sell Italian business over EU competition worries
- Thai shares ease down as foreigners cash in year-end profits
- American author Bill Bryson honored by British government
- Poland's president nominates Sulmicki as new head of central bank
- West Indies beats Pakistan by seven wickets
- West Indies beats Pakistan by seven wickets
- EU Parliament endorses plans for euro500 million fund for victims of globalization
- Fourth One-Day International
- Fourth One-Day International
- Scores of indebted Indian farmers call off threat to jump off water tanks
- Madrid takes legal action against Le Monde over doping allegations
- German government hopes to push forward smoking curbs in public places
- Salzgitter says it agreed to buy Vallourec's VPE unit
- Internacional advances to final of Club World Cup
- Internacional advances to final of Club World Cup
- OPEC meeting pits members wanting cutbacks against those who don't
- Turkish prime minister rejects president's call for early elections
- Kuwait's Khamis sets bar too high for Asian Games
- OECD: Climate change threatens Alpine ski resorts
- Norway's central bank hikes key interest rates by quarter percent
- East German doping victims to get compensation
- Samuels sinks Pakistan with a smashing unbeaten century
- Retail sales surge in November by largest amount since July
- Italian entrepreneur says he's ready to buy stake in failing Alitalia
- Danish media groups to trim 350 jobs over next two years
- Lippi denies approach by Milan
- Cuche leads downhill training
- Barker Pledges Money for L.A. Elephant
- Zou breaks 16-year gold drought in Asian Games ring
- Mass surrender of Hmong hill tribe people in Laos recalls tragic legacy of Vietnam War
- Bangladesh's government meets over election crisis, political alliance plans more protests
- Bangladesh's government meets over election crisis, political alliance plans more protests
- EU clears Altana to sell drugs unit to Nycomed
- U.S. senator discusses Iraq, Lebanon with Syrian president
- DiCaprio Wants Environmental Answers
- Head of Polish party's radical youth-wing announces plans to quit
- UAL, Continental reportedly in talks; AirTran bids for Midwest as air consolidation heats up
- Ukraine's government slams president for vetoing budget
- 4 Films Get Seven Nods for BFCA Awards
- New online database gives free access Mozart sheet music
- Ryanair says it opened six new routes across Europe
- Completion of World Cup final venue delayed
- Bourdais eyes future move to F1 with test drive for Toro Rosso
- PCB chief denies influencing appeals committee in lifting bans on Akhtar and Asif
- Klinsmann doesn't rule out return to Germany
- Austria-Born Jazz Great Oscar Klein Dies
- U.S. retail sales surge in November while October inventories post moderate advance
- Norway's REC group announces plans to build world's biggest solar power component factory
- EU Parliament endorses plans for euro500 million fund for victims of globalization
- UAL, Continental reportedly in talks; AirTran bids for Midwest as air consolidation heats up
- Henkel rallies to win at biathlon World Cup event
- Deisler injured, to miss last two games of year
- Autostrade board calls off controversial merger with Spain's Abertis
- Mozart Goes Online
- Poles mark 25th anniversary of martial law; case against ex-leader who imposed it goes ahead
- Old TV Shows Survive With New Tricks
- Eaton Corp. to close Puerto Rico plant, shift production to Dominican Republic
- Barker Pledges Money for L.A. Elephant
- Czechs investigate secret Cold War-era doping program run by communist state
- Questions plague summit postponement decision: Was terror attack imminent?
- EU Parliament approves new chemicals regime
- Colombian Congress OKs sale of 20 pct stake in state oil company
- EU summit to make Turkey example of tougher line on future expansion
- Benetton and Allison sign eyewear licensing deal
- Austrian skier Andreas Schifferer retires
- Tech Fired for Killing Camel at Airport
- Shell-led consortium says Russian regulators hindering energy project
- French doping lab receives backing for tighter security
- Nepal's government, communist rebels finalizing interim constitution
- Video Game `Hedgehog' a `Sonic' Bust
- Vid-Games: Wii Controller Takes Flight
- Venezuela, Brazil to build oil tankers
- German retailer KarstadtQuelle says it's in talks about finding a new CFO
- Video Games: Nightmares Before Christmas
- Blige Caps 2006 With `Best-Of' Album
- Euro falls slightly against U.S. dollar after Fed keeps key rate unchanged
- Bush decides general direction of new Iraq policy as he meets Wednesday with defense officials
- Swedish Meats approves Finnish takeover offer
- Mary J. Blige, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, caps the year with a `greatest hits' collection
- UAL, Continental in talks; AirTran bids for Midwest as air consolidation heats up
- Soros takes insider trading appeal to Strasbourg
- EMAP scraps U.S. version of FHM men's magazine
- NYU's Tisch School of the Arts to open Singapore campus
- Organizers unveil 2007 Spanish Vuelta route
- Emery outshines Hasek to lift Senators past Wings
- Ponting backs Symonds to deliver
- Thai champion heads for vows in monastery
- Qatar puts itself on the map
- Archers' gold chase thwarted by South Koreans
- Woods voted Player of the Year by U.S. PGA peers
- Taiwan's Tsao let go by Rockies
- Jazz coach Sloan reaches milestone
- Local market closes mixed amid uncertainty
- Yen plummets as Japanese official signals cut in growth forecast
- Shares fall slightly after Fed holds rates steady
- IPOs give extra boost to China shares
- In Brief
- Skilling ordered imprisoned immediately as court denies him bail
- France suspects massive fraud in VAT reporting
- Big in U.S., MySpace faces challenge in Asia
- UAL, Continental said to discuss merger
- Qantas Airways rejects US$8.6b takeover bid
- Formosa Petrochemical lowers gasoline prices
- Elpida might list shares of new Taiwan memory chip venture
- Google creates new moneymaking option
- Asia may take to non-emergency call centers
- Information officers face 'crunch' time, Gartner says
- IBM backs services innovation program
- Bird flu remains a grave threat
- Standing up for Taiwan
- Give justices time to resolve issue over state funds case
- Hong Kong residents rank among the world's most generous donors to charity
- Sake under pressure to maintain its place as Japan's national drink
- Some Americans paying to neutralize carbon emissions
- In Brief
- Hundreds of ethnic Hmongs surrender in Laos after decades on the run
- Malaysia's 13th king crowned as one of nation's youngest monarchs
- Bangladeshi president urged to quit
- Fiji's sugar sector seen to collapse if EU cancels aid
- In Brief
- Hundreds of police, pro-reform activists clash in Egypt
- Botswana court to rule on Bushmen land claim
- U.N. probe into Hariri murder identifies suspects, official says
- Hamas judge killed in Gaza by gunmen
- Bush postpones speech on Iraq until January
- Meet Kwon Sang Woo at Grand Hotel
- Holiday festivity at Miramar Garden
- Seminar on Kenting at Ceasar Park Taipei
- Shin Kong to issue new credit card
- Regent offers Wonderland Package
- New showroom for Volkswagen opens
- Business lunch at Shanghai Court
- DOH warns public of cadmium in Brazil mushrooms
- Hospital says AIDS spreading among Taiwan female addicts
- Civil servants least corrupt, survey reveals
- Doctors permit Hu's wife to be moved to Taichung
- In Brief
- KMT sees DPP decision to seek constitutional ruling as a ploy
- Legislative committee agrees to cut rice wine tax
- Independence favored over unification, poll says
- DPP pledges to push political reforms
- 'Hei Song' explains purpose of money alleged to be bribe
- Iran leader attacks Israel during Holocaust meet
- Summits delayed over terror plots, officials claim
- Man who slayed Taiwanese flees Carribbean jail
- Many suffer from cancer, DOH reports
- DPP seeks to hold off Wu's trial
- Former president's aide given 12 years in prison
- Search for rare white Yangtze dolphin ends in failure, declaration of extinction
- Ku changed his story saying commissioned by Yung
- Incubation centers boost local enterprises in international market
- Asian leaders call for tougher measures to combat air pollution
- Deputy minister of agriculture: domestic Brazilian mushroom safe
- Chen reiterates pledge to move to Kaohsiung
- Sexual scandle allegations break out in Ming Hua Yuan
- Christmas in our hearts
- Christmas is not about gifts
- Philippines-Spain pact boosts cooperation on language, culture
- Former deputy minister ordered to be detained again on charge of corruption
- Actor Peter Boyle Dead at 71
- Constitution fight threatens to rend Bolivia
- Venezuela waits for overture by Washington aimed at improving relations
- U.S. sees rise of hardliners in Cuba as Castro's health deteriorates
- STMicro announces executive's resignation, reorganization plans
- Stocks give up early gains, edge higher after third straigh increase in oil supplies
- Senate Democrats to create human rights subcommittee to examine anti-terrorism tactics
- George Clooney Seeks Sudan Aid in Egypt
- China wins on Ren Yi's goal, retains women's field hockey title
- Aretha Franklin Life Story to Tour U.S.
- EU Parliament backs stricter limits on product placement, advertising on TV
- EU questions US over computerized risk assessments of international passengers
- "Girls Gone Wild" producer given community service
- Czech government demands release of jailed Belarusian opposition leader
- Drug agency approves test for tropical parasite
- Germany's DAX breaks reaches six-year high
- 1 German jailed, 2 fined for using Nazi slogans
- Austrian cross-country skier questioned in Italian drug probe
- Boeing laptop stolen, putting 382,000 at risk for identity theft
- Teacher under fire for telling boys to urinate in soda bottle
- German government seeks to push forward smoking curbs in public places
- Czech parliament approves 2007 state budget
- Senator shrugs off Bush policy and reaches out to Syria, meeting Assad in Damascus
- Equestrian endurance introduced for first time in Asian Games
- Home Depot makes first China foray, buying home improvement chain
- Lee's 'Rockin' Christmas' Endures
- West Ham hires homegrown Curbishley
- Wales considering joint bid with Scotland to host Euro 2016
- Blige Caps 2006 With `best-Of' Album
- New-born daughter of Paraguay veteran Acuna briefly kidnapped in Paraguay
- Delta pilots union chief: No other carriers have offered to buy Delta Air Lines
- `Raymond' Dad Peter Boyle Dies in NYC
- Author Bill Bryson Honored by Britain
- Austria's new government to be in place by mid January
- Martin Short Show Closes in January
- Zheng beats Mirza to clinch first tennis gold for China; India retains men's doubles title
- Martin Short's `Fame Becomes Me' to close on Broadway in January
- Red Sox headed back to Boston with Matsuzaka
- European stocks end higher
- MGM Mirage in talks with Chinese company on non-gambling venture
- Carter Prays With Rabbis Angered by Book
- Germany's DAX reaches highest point in nearly six years
- Congress asks HP CEO Mark Hurd to explain options cashout prior to scandal
- `Raymond' Dad Peter Boyle Dies in NYC
- Ghedina's downhill return blocked
- AirTran says it will keep pursuing Midwest, which rejected a $290M buyout offer
- Peter Boyle, father on TV's "Everybody Loves Raymond," dead at 71
- Electronics makers furious as EU stalls plan to end charges on iPods and discs
- Murphy Says He Often Felt Like a Fraud
- Russia harshly criticizes United States for raising Belarus at U.N. Security Council
- Skilling embarking on longest prison term in Enron case
- Securities dealers association orders 4 firms to pay $43.8M remediation to clients
- Botswana court finds in favor of Bushmen evicted from ancestral lands
- Eddie Murphy says he has 1 thing in common with `Dreamgirls' character: feeling like a fraud
- Lawsuits pile up in U.S. courts after eye infections linked to a contact lens cleaner
- Incoming G8 head Germany wants economic powers to look into hedge funds, official says
- Offer of dinner with embattled Louisiana Gov. Blanco fetches $1 at business group auction
- Venture-capital investors' mood soars with solid IPOs
- Aretha Franklin Life Story to Tour U.S.
- Judge wants to see film before deciding on blocking release
- O.J., Frey Grab Book Headlines
- 'Girls Gone Wild' Producer Sentenced
- No Jail for Woman With Pianist's Items
- Study: U.S. airline industry could save thousands of dollars by recycling
- Flander, Dal Balcon win World Cup snowboarding races
- Siemens Hellas officials testify in probe over Olympic security contract
- China into Asian Games basketball final with 86-58 win over Jordan
- Indian tribe is building a glass deck that will offer a bird's-eye view of the Grand Canyon
- `Ugly Betty' Actress Loves Looking Dowdy
- Officials: No special treatment given to NASCAR chief after erratic driving complaint
- Celanese forecasts `07 profit range below expectations, to sell unit in Germany, Texas
- Monet Letters Sell for $1.7 Million
- The toughest holes on the U.S. PGA Tour
- U.S. philanthropist bails out debt-ridden Edinburgh International Festival
- China, Qatar into Asian Games final
- Kitty Kelley Book Due on Oprah
- Who's Won What Leading Up to the Oscars
- China powers away in the Asian Games gold count
- Russia harshly criticizes United States for raising Belarus at U.N. Security Council
- Edinburgh Festival Gets Donation
- Bush confers on Iraq with Pentagon officials
- Kitty Kelley to write unauthorized biography of Oprah Winfrey
- Gold mixed
- Sainz criticizes Real Madrid elections as "shameful"
- Rumsfeld, Gates both having their say on Iraq policy
- Algeria's Bouteflika inducts Zidane into national honor society
- 7-Foot Python Is Found in Toilet Bowl
- Analysts warn E. coli outbreak at Taco Bell will eat away at quarterly sales
- Brazil mining executives seek to assuage concerns over New Caledonia nickel mine
- Jolie Says She & Pitt Are Proud Parents
- Review: `Eragon' Offers Standard Fantasy
- Assisted suicide advocate Jack Kevorkian to be paroled in June
- NBA pioneer Arizin dies at 78
- Angelina Jolie says she and Brad Pitt are proud of their `happy kids,' in magazine interview
- George Clooney Seeks Sudan Aid in Egypt
- Court: Botswana Bushmen Wrongly Evicted
- Ford shuffles North American sales executives, eliminates president position
- Disk drive pioneer Al Shugart dies at age 76
- Danish consumer affairs minister steps down in food safety scandal
- Edinburgh Festival Gets Donation
- Parton Pledges $500,000 to Hospital
- New controls on publishing research worry geological unit's scientists
- Reports: Qantas considering new takeover bid led by Macquarie, Texas Pacific
- Dolly Parton pledges $500,000 to hospital and cancer center in her Smoky Mountains hometown
- South Dakota Sen. Johnson suffers possible stroke; Democrat taken to hospital
- French Polynesian lawmakers bring down independence-minded president in no-confidence vote
- Austria's new government to be in place by mid January
- U.S. stocks eke out slim gain after third straight drop in oil supplies
- 450 laid off at AOL headquarters as company restructures away from dial-up Internet
- Mumbai Dogs Get Home-Delivered Meals
- Man Pulls 7-Foot Python From Toilet
- Store Manager Assaulted With Potatoes
- Big Fine for Underage 'Girls Gone Wild'
- Dinner With La. Gov. Goes $1 at Auction
- Too-fast colonoscopies miss precancerous growths, study finds
- Md. Teacher Under Fire for Soda Bathroom
- Dollar rises against major currencies after retail sales data, business inventories report
- South Dakota Sen. Johnson suffers possible stroke; Democrat taken to hospital
- American author Bill Bryson honored by British government
- Nancy O'Dell Expecting Her First Child
- Slow down, doc! Too-fast colonoscopies miss precancerous growths, study finds
- Stone documentary film on Castro triggers payment over alleged violations of embargo
- Casino operator Riviera bidders withdraw offer after negotiating period expires
- `Access Hollywood' host Nancy O'Dell announces that she is expecting her first child
- Short week for Seahawks to figure out how to stop 49ers' Gore
- U.S. sees rise of hardliners in Cuba as Castro's health deteriorates
- Oil prices rise ahead of OPEC meeting as U.S. and global inventories fall
- Author Bill Bryson Honored by Britain
- System operator gets 8-year term in computer sabotage scheme
- "Dreamgirls" Recalls Rise of Girl Groups
- Jeff Gordon's expecting first child in July
- Garrison hopes playing at home will help recruit top players
- Gold gets boost from jump on crude oil supply news rally
- Feyenoord, PSG, Ajax, Hapoel, Celta, Fenerbahce advance to UEFA Cup knockout round
- Big Fine for Underage 'Girls Gone Wild'
- Berkeley first U.S. city to regulate nanotechnology
- Teacher Under Fire for Bottle Bathroom
- Estudiantes defeats Boca Juniors 2-1 to capture Argentina's Apertura
- Brandy the Chihuahua the Smallest Dog
- Government health officials say lettuce suspected source of E. coli outbreak linked to Taco Bell
- Teacher in Crack Over Butt Art
- Jury finds for Merck & Co. in latest Vioxx lawsuit trial
- Atletico advances in Copa del Rey after beating Levante on penalties
- Many skyscraper workers near World Trade Center site stop work in contract dispute
- Target Challenge epitomizes the end of U.S. dominance in golf
- U.S. judge to issue written ruling in Smith baby paternity case
- Cops Chase Man Accused of Taking Formula
- Dead Crows Scare Away Living Crows
- Democrat's victory in Texas runoff vote caps impressive House of Representatives election
- Drogba's late goal helps Chelsea cut gap to Man United; Arsenal also wins
- Qantas suspends trading ahead of announcement on takeover deal
- United opposes American Airlines' new China bid
- Microsoft and HP make 3-year pact to sell tech services together
- Huge police presence at PSG ensures quiet night for high-risk match
- Music Review: Taylor Hicks' Debut
- Possible stroke hits Democrat senator as party prepares to take 1-vote control of Senate
- SAfrican government guarantees fans' safety at 2010 World Cup
- Cisco invests $50 million in Chinese company, despite risk of backlash
- Mars scientists split on NASA's return to the moon
- Genetic glitch keeps a few from feeling pain, but it is no blessing, scientists report
- Peter Boyle, father on TV's "Everybody Loves Raymond," dead at 71
- Proposal would change random listing of Sept. 11 dead at memorial
- European summit to set tougher line on EU expansion
- Asian leaders call for tougher measures to combat air pollution
- Backers of amendment to outlaw gay marriage in Massachusetts sue lawmakers who blocked vote
- Japan's Abe to take 3-month pay cut over staged town meetings
- Nepal's government, communist rebels finalizing interim constitution
- US government health officials say lettuce suspected source of E. coli outbreak linked to Taco Bell
- Bangladesh's government to hold talks over election crisis amid protest threats
- Frustrated or seeking attention? Karzai lashes out at Pakistan again
- Netherlands's hardline immigration minister "Iron Rita" dented but standing
- Burton signs Nextel Cup deal with Morgan-McClure
- Taking the family to Romania -- to care for babies
- Germany's Christmas markets mix tradition, hot wine, pastries and gifts
- U.S. museum examines black experience in Vietnam
- Charlotte Bobcats drop ownership of WNBA's Sting
- U.S. envoy urges `concrete progress' in reopened talks with North Korea
- Japan's Toshiba to sell Toshiba-EMI stake to EMI Group for $179 million
- 'Grey's Anatomy,' '24' among Writers Guild Award nominees
- Democratic senator hospitalized as party prepares to take 1-vote majority control of Senate
- Georgian prime minister says his country moving away from Russia toward the West
- Skilling embarking on longest prison term in Enron case
- Judge sides with Bush administration on expanded detention powers under new terror law
- Morales opponents threaten to split Bolivia over new constitution
- Wisconsin Hunter Bags Deer With 7 Legs
- Panesar, Mahmood named in England team for third Ashes test
- China says optimistic talks with U.S. will ease trade tensions
- Harrah's board in 2-day meeting discussing higher bid for taking casino company private
- Stern says players will have input in future balls
- Flintoff not yet convinced of Panesar panacea
- Ono's Driver Held on Extortion Suspicion
- Defense asks for another delay in Coke trade secrets theft case
- Bush says enemy in Iraq is `far from being defeated'
- Fossil of ancient squirrel-like creature shows mammals became airborne earlier than thought
- Incoming chairman of Senate Judiciary Committee promises close oversight of FBI, Justice Department
- Democratic committee chairman promises close oversight of FBI, Justice Department
- Pachuca beats Colo Colo, wins Copa Sudamericana
- 2 studies in Africa find circumcising adult men can cut HIV risk by half
- Puerto Rican inmate in Florida who appealed against chemicals used in lethal injections takes 34 minutes to die
- Dunleavy signs contract extension with Clippers
- Sri Lankan judge sentence two men to death for causing death to tsunami victim
- Writers Guild Award Nominees Announced
- Chinese currency exceeds 7.82 to US$1, highest level since current trading system set up
- Top religious leaders says U.S. diplomatic push needed to end Mideast strife
- U.S. airline consolidation could mean higher fares for consumers
- Japan's Toyota hot on heels of General Motors as world's No. 1
- Lights on for Los Angeles' much-mocked 'Triforium' public artwork
- Crosby's racks 6 points in Penguins romp
- Hornet Sting Forces Malaysian Off Road
- Man Pleads Not Guilty in Actress' Death
- MGM Mirage in talks with Chinese company on non-gambling venture
- 'Raymond' Dad Peter Boyle Dies in NYC
- Selanne's pair leads Ducks over Atlanta
- Wizards put a spell on Denver
- Swift says meat plants running again after immigration raids
- Bargnani stars in Raptors win over Orlando
- US appeals court affirms state's corporate farm ban is unconstitutional
- Yoko Ono's chauffeur accused in extortion plot, arrested by New York police
- Ono's Driver Held on Extortion Suspicion
- 3 Filipino billionaires top nation's 40 richest with net worth of US$16 billion: Forbes
- Doctors undecided on whether Taiwan's first lady can attend her embezzlement trial
- Boston Globe union approves contract tying raises to revenue
- Asafa Powell named Jamaica athlete of 2006
- Matsuzaka, Red Sox reach preliminary agreement on $52 million, 6-year contract
- Rolls-Royce says China fastest growing market this year, sales up more than 50 percent
- China's supreme court upholds death sentence for pair who ran bank scam
- Crosby's racks 6 points in Penguins romp
- Philadelphia papers' largest union set to vote on contract
- Australian Rugby Union releases Mat Rogers
- World gave $17 billion to help disaster victims in 2005, but neglected chronic crises: Red Cross
- Government watchdog recommends increased FDA oversight of consumer drug ads
- Mexico's president congratulates Pachuca on winning Latin American title
- Final assembly begins on next Boeing 737
- Fiji women protest coup as troops raid offices looking for evidence of corruption
- Qantas buyout unlikely to open trans-Pacific route to Singapore Airlines, CEO says
- Australia 69-3 at lunch on first day as Harmison, Panesar strike
- Japanese ministers join prime minister in forfeiting pay amid staged town meeting scandal
- Japanese ministers join prime minister in forfeiting pay amid staged town meeting scandal
- US Democratic senator hospitalized weeks before party to take control of Senate
- Golden Globe nominations offer sneak peek at potential Oscar lineup
- Rare Velvet Underground record for sale again on eBay after false bid
- Philippine president backs down on changing constitution amid public uproar
- US Democratic senator undergoes surgery; sudden illness could change Senate balance
- Los Angeles judge refuses to block "Alpha Dog" movie release
- Taiwan shares moderately higher, breaking 5-session drop
- Qantas accepts A$11.1 billion takeover offer from group led by Macquarie, Texas Pacific
- China's Shanghai share index touches new intraday high, surpassing 2001 peak
- Japanese ministers join prime minister in forfeiting pay amid staged town meeting scandal
- Comedian Katt Williams pleads no contest to gun charge
- U.S. asks for talks on South Korea's rejection of American beef shipments
- Dollar flat against yen in Asia as traders wait for "tankan" survey
- China's Shanghai share index touches new intraday record, surpassing 2001 peak
- Hong Kong's Dragonair joins oneworld airline alliance
- Qantas buyout unlikely to open trans-Pacific route to Singapore Airlines, CEO says
- Yuan rises to highest level since revaluation as U.S., Chinese leaders meet
- Iraqi prime minister said to be pondering whether to join new political bloc, drop al-Sadr
- Veteran Indian actor Danny Denzongpa to replace Naseeruddin Shah in movie on cricket
- Philippine shares slip for 3rd session ahead of central bank rate-setting meeting
- Wildfires flare in southeastern Australia; one house destroyed
- Japanese ministers join prime minister in forfeiting pay amid staged town meeting scandal
- Police arrest No. 3 of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood
- Panesar takes three wickets, Harmison takes two: Australia 184-6 at tea
- Trinity Mirror to sell some regional newspapers in England, return cash to shareholders
- Tokyo stocks rise to 7-month high as weaker yen lifts autos, other exporters
- Long arms of world's tallest man saves dolphins in China
- Finland's November inflation surges to 2.1 percent _ highest rate in nearly 5 years
- Pakistani woman, her three children, mother-in-law killed in ax attack
- Former Spanish minister and EU politician Loyola de Palacio dies, aged 56
- China's Shanghai stock index closes at new record high, surpassing 2001 peak
- Strike called by leftist trade unions disrupts life in several parts of India
- HBOS PLC says full-year performance expected to beat market expectations
- Military could rule in Fiji for 50 years, coup leader says
- China's Shanghai stock index closes at new record high, surpassing 2001 peak
- China's Shanghai stock index closes at new record high, surpassing 2001 peak
- China urges six-party envoys to focus on building mutual trust
- Veteran Indian actor Pankaj Kapur says son Shahid is a bigger star
- Veteran Indian actor Pankaj Kapur says son Shahid is a bigger star
- Oil prices rise after data shows decline in U.S. crude stocks
- Chinese investment growth jumps despite government controls
- Chinese investment growth jumps despite government controls
- China's Shanghai stock index closes at new record high, surpassing 2001 peak
- China's Shanghai stock index closes at new record high, surpassing 2001 peak
- Islamic hard-liner testifies Playboy is "global icon of pornography"
- A League to have new owners in New Zealand
- A League to have new owners in New Zealand
- McCain says U.S. must deploy thousands more troops to stabilize Iraq
- Germany's Merkel says EU taking resolute but prudent course on Turkey
- Independence hoax leads to probe of public broadcaster
- Paulson says he will press China on currency, market access in trade talks
- Japanese parliamentary committee approves reform to promote patriotism at schools
- Nestle to buy Novartis medical nutrition unit for US$2.5 billion
- Paper maker Stora Enso denies price fixing in U.S., will plead not guilty in court
- Paper maker Stora Enso denies price fixing in U.S., will plead not guilty in court
- Yuan rises to highest level since revaluation as U.S., Chinese leaders meet
- Yuan rises to highest level since revaluation as U.S., Chinese leaders meet
- Rolls-Royce says China fastest growing market this year, sales up more than 50 percent
- Rolls-Royce says China fastest growing market this year, sales up more than 50 percent
- China urges six-party envoys to focus on building mutual trust
- Trinity Mirror to sell some regional newspapers in England, return cash to shareholders
- Mallard ducks mysteriously die along Idaho creek bed
- Sweden's unemployment rate falls to 4.3 percent in November
- South Korean stocks rise 2.5 percent on gains in exporters, banks
- China's Shanghai stock index closes at new record high, surpassing 2001 peak
- Mallard ducks mysteriously die along Idaho creek bed
- Hong Kong director Andrew Lau to shoot movie about bodyguards in imperial China
- U.S. sports czar Lamar Hunt dead at 74
- Dutch Cabinet seeks compromise to resolve political crisis over immigration
- Encephalitis kills at least 100 over past month in northern India
- China's Shanghai stock index closes at new record high, surpassing 2001 peak
- China's Shanghai stock index closes at new record high, surpassing 2001 peak
- Sport of princes underway in the desert as equestrian endurance makes games debut
- Sport of princes underway in the desert as equestrian endurance makes games debut
- World's Tallest Man Saves China Dolphins
- Hong Kong shares climb 1.1 percent on strong U.S. retail sales
- Philippine shares slip for 3rd session ahead of central bank rate-setting meeting
- Bangladesh's government to hold talks over election crisis amid protests
- Bangladesh's government to hold talks over election crisis amid protests
- Deutsche Bank real estate unit to sell 61 properties for euro2 billion
- Wildfires flare in southeastern Australia; four houses destroyed
- FIS announces downhill doubleheader next week in Val d'Isere
- Harmison and Panesar star for England on day one
- Harmison and Panesar star for England on day one
- McCain says U.S. must deploy thousands more troops to stabilize Iraq
- Hong Kong Disneyland to add 3 new attractions
- Danish consumer affairs minister's departure exposes cracks with key government ally
- Airbus struggles to turn page on crisis year
- Indian prime minister calls for greater trade, economic ties with Japan
- Euro regains ground against U.S. dollar
- Sevilla aims for top place in Spanish league
- South Korea, Japan to discuss resuming free trade talks
- NKorea claims developing poultry vaccine against H5N1 type of bird flu
- NKorea claims developing poultry vaccine against H5N1 type of bird flu
- Tokyo stocks rise to 7-month high as weaker yen lifts autos, other exporters
- Tokyo stocks rise to 7-month high as weaker yen lifts autos, other exporters
- Park hopes Lexus Cup win will end disappointing season
- McCain says U.S. must deploy thousands more troops to stabilize Iraq
- Wizards put a spell on Denver
- Independence hoax leads to investigation of public broadcaster
- Dubai crown price's daughter a star in karate
- Frustrated by militant violence, Karzai increasingly lashes out at Pakistan
- Japan Coast Guard files papers on Toyota over suspected discharge of sewage
- Thai government to impose $2.8 bln fine on TV station once owned by toppled prime minister
- Vietnam rejects U.S. ambassador's praise of dissidents
- Singapore shares rise 1.1 percent on regional market gains
- `Raymond' Dad Peter Boyle Dies in NYC
- Tokyo stocks rise to 7-month high as weaker yen lifts autos, other exporters
- Tokyo stocks rise to 7-month high as weaker yen lifts autos, other exporters
- 'Raymond' Dad Peter Boyle Dies in NYC
- Harmison and Panesar star for England on day one
- Police arrest No. 3 of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood
- Harmison and Panesar star for England on day one
- Harmison and Panesar star for England on day one
- Harmison and Panesar star for England on day one
- Malaysian shares fall on foreign fund selling
- In candid TV footage, Olmert coaches Prodi
- Police arrest No. 3 of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood
- Malaysia urges Palestinians to set aside their rivalry
- Hyundai Motor official says company considering more overseas plants
- OPEC sentiment for oil production cuts ebbs _ for now
- Dutch immigration minister "Iron Rita" dented but still standing
- Swiss National Bank raises interest rate a quarter percentage point
- BNP Paribas says its in talks to buy Dexia's private banking unit
- Indian shares recover for 2nd day, led by ICICI bank, ONGC
- Indian shares recover for 2nd day, led by ICICI bank, ONGC
- Economic growth expected to reach nearly 8 percent
- Bush weighs options for way ahead in Iraq
- Indonesian shares rise on steady rupiah, gains in most Asian market
- Spurned but still determined, Turkey looks to move ahead with crippled EU bid
- Velvet Underground Record for Sale Again
- More than 500 Taliban arrested this year, most handed over to Afghanistan, Pakistan says
- German private TV ProSiebenSat.1 sold to KKR and Permira investment company
- Bouncing Panesar wins a place in Ashes folklore
- Bouncing Panesar wins a place in Ashes folklore
- Sweden withdraws bid to host world championships in 2011 or 2013
- EU takes Hungary to court for preventing cable TV from serving all viewers
- Bouncing Panesar wins a place in Ashes folklore
- Bouncing Panesar wins a place in Ashes folklore
- Shrinking of Lake Chad: Tale of human abuse, climate change
- Germany's Merkel says EU taking resolute but prudent course on Turkey
- Upcoming English soccer fixtures
- Wildfires destroy several homes in southeastern Australia
- Strong growth in new EU members let governments shy away from reforms
- Former Spanish minister and EU politician Loyola de Palacio dies, aged 56
- Japan's Prime Minister Abe says he's impressed by Matsuzaka
- Japan's Prime Minister Abe says he's impressed by Matsuzaka
- Asian markets rise as Tokyo hits 7-month high and China, Australia climb to records
- European leaders to set tougher line on bloc's expansion at EU summit
- Sick of lagging behind, India aims to boost sports program and narrow gap with China
- ECB chairman Morgan re-elected for two more years
- Bangladesh's government to hold talks over election crisis amid protests
- Bangladesh's government to hold talks over election crisis amid protests
- German private TV ProSiebenSat.1 sold to KKR and Permira investment companies
- Reports: Madrid signs River Plate's Higuain
- Japanese dominate Grand Prix Final field
- Demolition work begins at London's Olympic Park
- Asian Games: India's sports chiefs concerned about decline in field hockey
- English Soccer Fixtures
- Costco posts 1st-quarter profit rise of 10 percent, sees 2nd-quarter charge
- Somalia's new army says its ready to fight as country slides to war
- World's Tallest Man Saves China Dolphins
- EMI shares plunge after it ends takeover talks
- RFU appoints full-time anti-doping officer
- OPEC agrees in principle to hold output steady for now; poised for cut in February
- Ronaldinho leads Barcelona into final of Club World Cup
- Ronaldinho leads Barcelona into final of Club World Cup
- Nigerian opposition parties form alliance
- BAWAG buyer may be announced later Thursday
- EIB issues euro25 million loan for Baltic enterprises
- U.S. Treasury Secretary pushes China on currency, market access in trade talks
- EU promises wireless wonderland as it sets Europe-wide standard
- Poland's PKN Orlen buys 53 percent stake in Lithuanian refinery
- MyTravel says it swung to a profit in the full year after cutting costs
- United Technologies sees earnings rising by double digits in '07
- Curbishley gets tough test in first match as West Ham manager
- Germany's E.On to invest more than euro25 billion over next 3 years
- Alitalia expects disruptions Friday due to nationwide transport strike
- Dutch parliament defuses political crisis over immigration
- Former Spanish minister and EU politician Loyola de Palacio dies, aged 56
- Japanese parliamentary committee approves reform to promote patriotism at schools
- Sport of princes under way in the desert as equestrian endurance makes games debut
- Japanese government under fire for staging `town meetings,' planting questions
- Sport of princes under way in the desert as equestrian endurance makes games debut
- Mancini aiming for club-record ninth straight win
- Germany's Ifo institute sees growth ahead for Europe's largest economy
- Volvo Aero gets deal to help develop rocket engine nozzles for NASA
- French league moves forward kickoff time for Troyes-PSG match
- Cuche leads downhill training again
- Lehman Brothers Holdings 4th-quarter profit rises 22 percent
- Mancini aiming for club-record ninth straight win
- Big clubs in last 16 want to avoid Barcelona
- ING Groep says it reached an agreement with suppliers as it cuts costs
- African leader says continent must stamp out extremism
- Poland's PKN Orlen buys 53.7 percent stake in Lithuanian refinery
- Converium completes sale of North American operations
- Asian Games medal standings
- Golden Globe nominations announced
- UAE sheikh beats fellow royals in desert equestrian endurance race
- UAE sheikh beats fellow royals in desert equestrian endurance race
- Lyon can increase its huge lead in French league against Lens
- Japan blanks Taiwan 7-0 to win Asian Games softball
- EU parliament approves budget of euro115.5 billion for 2007
- OPEC agrees to hold output steady for now; poised for cut in February
- Gibson Film Nominated for Golden Globe
- Zheng and Yan add women's doubles to China's gold tally
- Zheng and Yan add women's doubles to China's gold tally
- Prime Minister Tony Blair questioned by police probing cash-for-honors allegations
- Russian opposition groups vow to hold weekend march in Moscow despite official ban
- Composer Morricone to Get Honorary Oscar
- German exchange implements first step of EU code of conduct
- Prolific composer Ennio Morricone to receive honorary Oscar
- Uzbekistan doubles natural gas price for neighboring Kyrgyzstan
- London's FTSE-100 index up 16.4 points at 6208.9 at midday
- Bremen and Klose start talks on extending contract before winter break
- Star Jones Reynolds is a brand-new woman: `This is a new chapter, a new beginning,' she says
- Scandinavian dairy group Arla says prophet cartoon crisis cost euro54 million
- 'Babel' Leads Golden Globes With 7 Nods
- `Babel' leads Golden Globe nominees with 7; multiple nominees galore
- Chrysler chief says it will cut production in January
- European leaders to set tougher line on bloc's expansion at EU summit
- Paulson pushes Beijing for reforms; China complains of lack of understanding
- More Europeans in work as labor costs increases slow
- Bear Stearns 4Q profit rises 38 percent, best quarter in company's history
- State energy company experts from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey discuss 2007 natural gas quotas
- Getting that final gold _ Qatar ready to hit the streets as Asian Games end
- Somalia's new army says its ready to fight as country slides to war
- 2 Austrian cyclists banned for doping
- Prime Minister Tony Blair questioned by police probing cash-for-honors allegations
- Beckham fails to make Ferguson's five as "world class" Man United players
- Finnish utility Fortum to invest euro95 million in new Polish power plant
- 'Babel' Leads Golden Globes With 7 Nods
- India needs to come to grips with pace
- BAE, VT Group say they are in talks about possible naval joint venture
- Russian elections chief: 2008 presidential election set for March 9
- Ireland to stage 2011 Solheim Cup
- 'Babel' Leads Golden Globes With 7 Nods
- European orbiter finds that Mars has an older, craggier landscape buried beneath its surface
- Single driving license to replace 110 different forms used across EU
- Albania's political climate blocking essential reforms, Council of Europe says
- Environmental official who targeted Shell project could face disciplinary review
- ProSiebenSat.1 to be sold to KKR and Permira investment companies, person says
- Austrian skier Werner Franz retires
- Wenger fined over confrontation with Pardew
- Environmental official who targeted Shell project could face disciplinary review
- Austrian parliament votes to urge legal action against Czech Republic
- Music Review: Taylor Hicks' Debut
- Russian ministry approves US$6.5 billion additional costs at ExxonMobil-led project
- Former Spanish minister and EU politician Loyola de Palacio dies, aged 56
- Longest serving coach to leave at end of season
- Revolution in Belgium? Viewers fall for TV hoax announcing breakaway state
- UCB says it has acceptances for 84 percent of Schwarz Pharma
- Fiat to roll out first cars in Tata joint venture early 2007
- Swedish government to sell off stakes in TeliaSonera, Nordea, OMX
- Real Madrid set to sign River Plate's Higuain
- Proof album to be released next year
- Nestle to buy Novartis medical nutrition unit for US$2.5 billion
- Swedish government to sell off stakes in TeliaSonera, Nordea, OMX
- Now Yoko Ono's Driver Makes Accusations
- Top Tamil Tiger negotiator dies of cancer, rebels say
- IMF says brisk recovery under way in German economy
- Thin snow cover provides tough test for skiers in Val Gardena
- Bangladesh High Court upholds conviction of former president
- Degussa says its selling industrial chemicals business to management
- EU: Russia should not pick off EU nations 1 by 1 in meat import dispute
- U.S. judge won't halt sales of Pfizer's Exubera, rejecting Novo Nordisk's arguments
- Mugabe, 82, backs calls for him to stay on in office to 2010 in Zimbabwe
- Polish party expels lawmaker investigated in sex-for-work scandal
- Reports say Chrysler to cut production to lower inventories
- Execution of inmate that required 2 doses, lasted more than 30 minutes sparks criticism
- Tauber dismisses anti-doping raid
- IBM, 7 US universities to share fruits of software research projects
- Voters in United Arab Emirates set to vote in historic elections Saturday
- Sony can meet PlayStation 3 shipment target, president says
- U.S. stocks climb on strong earnings reports, OPEC decision not to cut production
- Jobless claims drop to lowest level in 2 months
- Scientists tell Brazil conference vaccine could save life of one child per hour
- U.S. judge won't halt sales of Pfizer's Exubera, rejecting Novo Nordisk's arguments
- Iraq and Qatar to meet in all-Arab team final
- Gallaher Group shares rise 3.1 percent on report of imminent takeover
- Greis rallies to win 10-kilometer World Cup sprint
- Russian ministry reaffirms budget at ExxonMobil-led development
- Austrian skier Werner Franz retires
- Somalia's new army says its ready to fight as country slides to war
- New House leader announces plans to oversee intelligence activities
- Sony Sticks to PS3 Shipment Target
- After arrest, Yoko Ono's driver makes accusations of his own
- U.S. judge won't halt sales of Pfizer's Exubera, rejecting Novo Nordisk's arguments
- Special French court upholds a 1924 murder conviction
- Greis rallies to win 10-kilometer World Cup sprint
- Kirov Ballet - the second time around
- 'Prophet of Art' comes to Taipei
- 'Babel' tops film award nomination list
- Can we separate the art from the artist?
- No magic in adaptation of 'Eragon'
- Movies all over the map
- Events
- Theater
- Concerts
- Live Music
- Clubs &Pubs
- Hotels
- Museums
- Galleries
- Picks
- Grouchy father of 'Raymond' dies
- Grammy nominations worth cheering for
- Eight years after his debut album, Sean Lennon comes of age in new CD
- Healthy juicy grapefruit
- Preparing Japanese-style noodle soup in 30 minutes
- The restaurant with a view
- Studies find circumcision can reduce HIV risk
- Two men sentenced to die for murder during tsunami
- Vote-buying suspect turns himself in
- Wu may appear in court as trial kicks off today
- In Brief
- Standard & Poors affirms 'AA-/A-1+' sovereign ratings, projects negative outlook
- Italian painting exhibition seen as holiday present for Taiwan
- Stopover in Saudi Arabia not official, ministry says
- Legislative session on party assets bill ends in chaos
- Poll shows most citizens dislike campaign against vote buying
- Kao urges more help for overseas SMEs
- Main parties tussle over legality of case involving first lady
- NBA great Arizin, who popularized jump shot, dies
- Nabbing Matsuzaka brings star power to Red Sox
- India aims to narrow sports gap with China
- Holocaust meet was all about deceit
- The danger of seeing hunger as a statistic rather than tragedy
- Paulson missing big picture
- Links with Europe can enrich Taiwan
- Olmert's apparent admission that Israel has nukes raises questions over policy
- Catholic Poland mulling tighter abortion laws
- In Guatemala, malnutrition remains a constant problem
- Taiwan shares edge up, ending five-day decline
- Chinese yuan strengthens as U.S., PRC leaders meet
- Dow ekes out slim gain after drop in oil supplies
- Report challenges claim of iTunes sales drop
- 'Gartner Predicts' aims to warn enterprises of coming changes
- Qantas agrees to Macquarie's US$8.7b buyout
- Grandtech allies with Jenoptik
- Yum! Restaurants opens Taipei Long John Silver's
- Paulson uses China summit to press more flexible yuan
- In Brief
- Military could rule in Fiji for 'up to 50 years,' coup leader says
- Report reveals North Korean aid problems
- EU says Malaysia must focus on preserving its tribal people
- Study finds firearm deaths dramatically cut by reform
- Japan raises idea to resolve 60-year row with Russia
- In Brief
- Court in Botswana rules in favor of Bushmen evicted from lands
- Inmate takes 34 minutes to die after lethal injection in Florida
- Blair quizzed on allegations of cash-for-honors
- UK police hope investigation will quash conspiracy theories
- Darfur prosecutions slated for February
- Mexican soldiers kill drug trafficker in gunbattle
- Guam is a paradise of surprises and joy
- Yahoo!Kimo announces deal to acquire blog service provider
- Opera group holds meeting to discuss sex scandal
- Chen confirms he will move to Kaohsiung
- MAC chairman says time for final talks on China tourists is near
- Taiwan far short of its goal of 15 golds at Doha
- First lady collapses at court hearing
- End of election marks beginning of KMT power struggle
- Opposition parties should quit boycotting bills
- Columban missionary is new chaplain for migrants in Hsinchu
- Poet's Corner
- EEC authorized to collect donations to victims of typhoon Reming
- Philippines generates 310,000 new jobs in October 2006, Manila says
- Labor chief dismisses questions on citizenship, says he is a Filipino
- U.S.-Taiwan ties may suffer if the arms package fails to pass: U.S. expert
- Taitung business bank taken over
- FSC takes control of Taitung Business Bank
- Wembley chief executive quits
- Showtime Tries to Make the Odd Resonate
- Italy's lower house of parliament to check sample of votes from April elections
- Italian Police Uncover Art Theft Ring
- Environmental official who targeted Shell project could face disciplinary review
- U.S. regulators revoke steel tariffs challenged by automakers
- BAWAG buyer may be announced later Thursday
- Nestle to buy Novartis medical nutrition unit for US$2.5 billion
- Poland's PKN Orlen buys 53.7 percent stake in Lithuanian refinery
- Yankees' minor leaguer suspended
- Strong earnings from Bear Stearns and Lehman Bros., drop in jobless claims lift stocks
- 'Babel' Leads Golden Globe Nominees
- London's FTSE-100 index up 35.5 points at 6,228.0
- Russian minister rejects call for disciplinary review of official who targeted Shell project
- PartyGaming reports revenue pickup after U.S. gambling crackdown
- Revolution in Belgium? Viewers fall for TV hoax announcing breakaway state
- Belarus criticizes Russian hike of oil export duties
- Army chief calls for bigger force, more use of reserves
- Bail set for Yoko Ono's driver
- CNN's Dr. Gupta Also Making Calls at CBS
- Tauber declines to answer questions in doping probe
- CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta expanding his journalism practice to include the `CBS Evening News'
- Goosen's 11 leaves Els in front at South African Open
- Fred Marsden, Merseybeat Drummer, Dies
- U.S. regulators revoke steel tariffs challenged by automakers
- EU may resume talks with Serbia on pre-entry deal after January elections, officials say
- Composer Morricone to Get Honorary Oscar
- House of Representatives leaders consider outside ethics panel
- South Korea retains Asian Games title with win over China
- Ryanair stock rises as shareholders endorse long-shot bid to buy rival Aer Lingus
- Serious Fraud Office drops BAE, Saudi Arabia corruption probe
- OPEC agrees to hold output steady for now; poised for cut in February
- Prolific composer Ennio Morricone to receive honorary Oscar
- Exploding growth in vehicle numbers in Asia posing pollution headaches
- Inflation in Ireland rises to 4.4 percent, driven by rising euro-zone interest rates
- Lebanon, Syria praise UN report on Hariri assassination probe
- Southern California fence company, execs to plead guilty in immigration probe
- Vivendi to keep NBC Universal stake, extends agreement with GE
- Thousands of Swedes demonstrate against cuts in unemployment benefits
- Radical changes still needed in French soccer
- Benin president criticizes cotton subsides for farmers in industrialized nations
- Brazil's Petrobras negotiating to buy refinery in Japan
- Jolie Says She and Pitt Plan to Adopt
- Angelina Jolie says she and Brad Pitt will likely adopt their next child, in a TV interview
- European stocks end higher
- Brazil's Embraer to invest US$2.6 billion (euro1.9 billion) in next 5 years
- Peter Varhidi to remain Hungary's coach thru 2007
- World Champion David wins Asian Games squash title
- British government agrees to full debate on Iraq war next month
- Members of Gulf states royal families compete in Equestrian Endurance
- Members of Gulf states royal families compete in Equestrian Endurance
- Preliminary hearings open in case against former Russian premier Kasyanov
- Hebrew in 'Borat' Has Israel in Stitches
- Serious Fraud Office drops BAE, Saudi Arabia corruption probe
- Former world champion cyclist Thomas indicted in steroids probe
- Iranian municipal council election a test for Ahmadinejad
- Citigroup moving to improve profits, bolster share price in 2007
- Israelis Dig 'Borat,' Jokes in Hebrew
- Procedure could produce stem cells without using fertilized embryo
- Study doubts liquid water near surface of Saturn's moon Enceladus
- Study: Comets made of a mix of materials
- Iraqi police say gunmen in military uniforms kidnap shopkeepers and bystanders in Baghdad
- AOL Europe CEO leaves after 6 weeks; AOL says no relation to ad transition or U.S. layoffs
- Spain debates law on reparations for victims of Civil War and Franco dictatorship
- Juventus to appeal Nedved's five-match ban
- Comedian Pleads No Contest to Gun Charge
- Ga. Board: Harry Potter Books Can Stay
- Ga. Board: Harry Potter Books Can Stay
- South African government releases guidelines to spread black economic power
- Miller frustrated by new ski team rules as he prepares for World Cup races in Val Gardena
- British leader questioned by police probing cash-for-honors allegations
- It really is possible to exercise too much _ watch out for stress fractures, insomnia
- Former elite cyclist Thomas indicted in steroids probe
- Pesonen leads Finland over Czech Republic 3-2 in Euro Hockey Tour
- Venezuela bills ConocoPhillips back taxes for heavy oil project
- Reports: Music mogul David Geffen makes $2 billion cash bid for Los Angeles Times
- Haitian police seek release of kidnapped children
- Golden Globes Present International Cast
- Citigroup moving to improve profits, bolster share price in 2007
- Standard & Poor's keeps Nestle rating unchanged after acquisition news
- McCain says U.S. must deploy thousands more troops to stabilize Iraq
- Grandma's Marathon winner disqualified after drug test
- U.N. agency sees improved growth, lower unemployment for 2006
- Cerberus Capital Management picked to buy Austria's BAWAG P.S.K. bank
- New Album by Rapper Proof to Be Released
- Asian Games: Udomchoke wins men's tennis; Zheng and Yan add doubles to China's gold tally
- Nicaraguan Congress ratifies free trade agreement with Taiwan
- Thailand's Udomchoke takes Asian Games tennis men's title; Zheng and Yan add women's doubles to China's gold tally
- Zidane kicks off Algerian league match
- Chinese engineer indicted in alleged plot to sell military trade secrets
- Asian Games medal standings
- Royalty abounds in equestrian endurance race, David continues amazing squash run
- Egyptian president, Sen. John Kerry discuss Iraq, Mideast peace process
- Baldwins Face Off With Photographer
- Finland beats Czech Republic, Sweden beats Russia in Euro Hockey Tour
- U.S. breast cancer rates fall, perhaps because of declining hormone use
- Nominee for Poland's central bank chief withdraws candidacy
- Baldwin family's decade-long legal dispute with photographer goes to court
- Oil prices rise after OPEC sets stage for possible cut next year
- Real Madrid signs River Plate's Higuain
- RFK Stadium to host MLS Cup for third time
- China defeats Taiwan 90-59 to win gold in Asian Games women's basketball
- Wisconsin Hunter Bags Deer With 7 Legs
- U.S. regulators revoke steel tariffs challenged by automakers
- Aluminum giant Alcan plans to build US$550 million pilot plant in Quebec
- State Department offers $1 million (euro760 million) emergency fund for human rights
- Dollar strengthens against major currencies after sharp drop in jobless claims
- 'Babel' Leads Golden Globes With 7 Nods
- Gold down
- New `Rocky' Film Fights for Respect
- Jolie Says She and Pitt Plan to Adopt
- Asian Games: World champ David wins squash
- Bush adds 8 countries to campaign to combat malaria in Africa
- Golden Globe for TV: Shines and Snubs
- CNN's Dr. Gupta Also Making Calls at CBS
- Star Jones Reynolds to Host Radio Show
- New `Rocky' film starring a 60-year-old Stallone fights to be taken seriously
- Ga. Board: Harry Potter Books Can Stay
- Yoko Ono's Driver Jailed; High Bail Set
- White House says Senate visits to Syria could hinder Mideast progress
- Wii Mishaps Lead to Busted TVs, Injuries
- CNN's Dr. Gupta Also Making Calls at CBS
- Yoko Ono's Driver Jailed; High Bail Set
- Strong company earnings and drop in jobless claims lift U.S. stocks
- Reports: Music mogul David Geffen makes $2 billion cash bid for LA Times
- Cerberus Capital Management picked to buy Austria's BAWAG P.S.K. bank
- Inspired Choices at Globes
- `Xanadu' Roller-Skates to Broadway
- CNN's Dr. Gupta Also Making Calls at CBS
- Study finds flu shots are better than the inhaled vaccine at protecting adults
- `Xanadu,' the campy disco film classic, to roller-skate to Broadway in May
- Pelosi wants new House committee to oversee spy spending
- Late goals put Leverkusen, Livorno into last 32 of UEFA Cup
- Adobe Systems matches expectations with record 4Q revenue
- Bipartisan group of U.S. state lawmakers proposes stem cell research bills
- Cotton climbs on speculative, fund buying; crude oil jumps
- Inspired Choices at Globes
- Kristin Chenoweth Polishes an `Apple'
- Ford realigns organization in bid to improve focus, use assets globally
- Engineer indicted in alleged plot to sell military trade secrets and sell them in Asia
- Democratic senator in critical condition, raising questions of Senate control
- Dell delays 3rd-quarter filing due to ongoing accounting investigation
- Eurotunnel wins critical creditor vote on restructuring
- Escapee Charged With Stealing Handcuffs
- Wisconsin Hunter Bags Deer With 7 Legs
- 'Silent Night': Carolers Told to Stop
- Travel and tourism firm TUI AG says it will cut 3,600 jobs
- Nev. Politician: Let Teachers Carry Guns
- Eurotunnel wins critical creditor vote on restructuring
- MP3-only retailer eMusic hits sales milestone
- Miffed Artist Finishes Urinal Road Show
- Travel industry groups oppose computerized risk assessment program
- Nevada Workers Free Locked Up Bull Elk
- Velvet Underground record for sale again on eBay after false bid
- Agreement on royalties on flawed leases reached with five companies
- Music Pioneer Ahmet Ertegun Dies at 83
- Homeland Security proposes rail security plan criticized as weak
- Butt-printing art teacher's suspension extended
- Music Pioneer Ahmet Ertegun Dies
- Brazil's Silva weeps as he is declared election winner
- Diplomat: Solution to Polish veto of talks with Russia could come very soon
- Breast cancer drop may be due to women quitting menopause hormones, doctors say
- Daly trying to find the right course
- Man Uses Antlers in Road Rage Incident
- Velvet Underground Record for Sale Again
- School Board Finds Name Hard to Swallow
- Daly trying to find the right course
- Ford realigns leadership in bid to improve focus, use assets globally
- Computer makers and program creators hope Microsoft's new operating system jolts 2007
- Energy industry poised for another good year in 2007, even if prices ease from 2006 levels
- Japan business sentiment improves slightly in December
- Rookie Maurice Drew stands tall for Jaguars
- Chinese engineer indicted in alleged plot to sell military trade secrets
- New Jersey lawmakers approve bill to legalize civil unions; governor says he will sign in
- Pinochet death shows time running out to punish masterminds of Latin America's dirty wars
- The Clipse, Nellie McKay albums released after long delays and label battles
- Oscar best bets: `Dreamgirls,' `Departed,' `Queen' emerge as the early favorites
- "Dreamgirls" recasts spotlight on girl groups of the 1960s and the problems they faced
- Brenda Lee's 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' endures nearly 5 decades later
- Q&A: Options for new military approaches in Iraq all carry risks
- Japan business sentiment improves slightly in December
- Milutinovic: Jamaica's players need to study the game
- Japanese stocks rise on open; dollar falls against yen
- Authorities bust NYC counterfeit ring trying to flood holiday market
- Democratic senator's condition critical, improving, but party remains anxious about future
- `It's the writing, stupid,' and more: Veteran series blend familiar and fresh to survive
- Gray-haired `American Idol' Taylor Hicks ready for the big time with new CD, national tour
- Young Jeezy attempts to show that he's more than the 'Snowman' on CD, but gritty raps remain
- Art or eyesore? Temple to 'chaos' angers town in provincial France
- Rock musical meets cautionary tale meets 19th-century play in 'Spring Awakening'
- Biography of magician: Harry Houdini was America's 'first superhero'
- Senator's illness underscores Democrats' fragile hold on power in U.S. Senate
- Video game reviews: Nightmares before Christmas _ vampires, ghouls and Grim Reaper
- At the Movies: Emotional remoteness hamstrings `Breaking and Entering'
- Celeb Q&A: Fantasia drops emotional baggage and looks to have fun on sexy, youthful new album
- Movie Review: `Home of the Brave' offers pale tale of Iraq vets' homecoming
- 'Babel' Leads Golden Globes With 7 Nods
- Four players cut from Wallabies World Cup train-on squad
- Four players cut from Wallabies World Cup train-on squad
- Group Not Satisfied With Rosie's Apology
- Movie Review: Well-intentioned `Good German' presents film-noir mishmash
- Movie Review: `Charlotte's Web' is a charming heart-tugger for all ages
- At the Movies: `Dreamgirls' is technically dazzling but hard to take seriously
- China complains of lack of understanding as U.S. pushes for currency, trade changes
- U.S. Iraqi Christian community debates how to help relatives
- Nenad Vucinic appointed New Zealand basketball coach
- Pupil Sprays Teacher's Pepper Spray
- Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis AG sites vaccines headquarters in U.S.
- Wildfires destroy several homes in southeastern Australia; firefighter dies
- E-Trade projects strong 2007 revenue, eyes European expansion
- New Zealand's leader defends decision not to get involved militarily in Fiji
- Kumar Sangakkara's century lifts Sri Lanka
- Venezuela says Chavez's re-election sets new basis for U.S. relations
- El Salvador's legislature approves extending troops in Iraq for another year
- International peace deal monitors end mission in Indonesia's Aceh province
- Microsoft sites to carry Baidu.com paid search advertising
- Arab League chief reports progress in Lebanon mediation, but says more talks needed
- U.S. troop levels discussed in Washington and Baghdad; Army chief calls for bigger force
- Japanese stocks hit 7-month high on slight improvement in business survey
- Wisconsin Hunter Bags Deer With 7 Legs
- New Zealand's leader defends decision not to get involved militarily in Fiji
- Natalee Holloway's Parents File Suit
- 'Silent Night': Carolers Told to Stop
- Attorneys, death penalty opponents outraged by 34-minute execution of Puerto Rican man in Florida
- Ban Ki-moon takes oath of office as next secretary-general promising to revive U.N.'s tarnished reputation
- Chinese engineer indicted in alleged plot to sell military trade secrets
- Japan business sentiment improves slightly in December
- Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou says he initially couldn't look Gong Li in eye in new movie
- Burger King to return to Japanese market after 5-year absence
- Burger King to return to Japanese market after 5-year absence
- Japanese opposition submit no-confidence motion against Abe's government
- Landslide kills 17 on Indonesia's Sumatra island, more missing
- South Korea defense chief orders complete readiness for possible Northern provocation
- Australian regulators awaiting details on Qantas takeover
- Nenad Vucinic appointed New Zealand basketball coach
- 'It's the girls' _ waitresses help Hooters restaurants fly
- Taco Bell E. coli outbreak not remarkable; other recent incidents bigger, U.S. health agency notes
- Asian nations must cooperate to tackle cross-border pollution
- Malaysia's former leader Mahathir meets financier George Soros
- Man Allegedly Tosses Iron Ore at Cars
- Eastern Bolivia pushes for autonomy from Morales' government
- US health advisers assess antibiotic in wake of reports of death and injury
- Boston finally beats New Jersey on home ice
- Scotland wins toss, decides to bat first in first one-day
- U.S. Treasury Secretary says China pledges currency flexibility but gives no timetable
- Taiwanese first lady passes out at trial
- Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra says she is India's answer to Lois Lane
- Indian movie star Shah Rukh Khan says he would never be unfaithful
- 'Babel,' `Borat,' `Iwo Jima' present global cast for Golden Globes
- 49ers upset Seattle 24-14 again
- Evans to Perform on 'Dancing' Tour
- U.S., China agree to allow Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange open offices in China
- Early wickets give Australia edge on second day, third test
- Hornets owner pledges full commitment to New Orleans
- Health officials urge international community not to abandon AIDS fight in Latin America
- Scotland wins toss, decides to bat first in first one-day
- Red Wings forward Kopecky breaks collarbone in third period
- 49ers upset Seattle 24-14 again
- U.S. Homeland Security proposes rail security plan
- Record 43,000 jobs created in Singapore in third quarter of 2006
- Philippine shares climb to 9 1/2-year high
- Boston finally beats New Jersey on home ice
- Sherry Lansing to Get Humanitarian Oscar
- Charlotte end NBA losing streak at Orlando's expense
- Nepal's government, rebels try to work out differences over constitution
- Sangakkara's century provides first day highlight
- Henrik beats twin Joel in NHL clash
- New Zealand leader: Movie co-operation with Asian countries thriving
- Indonesian authorities investigate TV stations over indecent content
- US governor Richardson holds meeting with North Korean diplomats ahead of nuclear talks
- Wii mishaps lead to busted TVs, sprained fingers
- Stronger global will needed to end Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Malaysia says
- Proposal for minute of silence for Pinochet sparks walkout by leftist legislators in El Salvador
- Fiji's tribal chiefs reject coup leader's claim to power
- Incoming US House leader wants new committee to oversee spy spending
- Malaysia's former leader Mahathir buries the hatchet with financier George Soros
- Governor expected to sign civil unions bill into law in US state New Jersey
- Taiwan shares rise 0.8 percent on U.S. and China gains
- Music Pioneer Ahmet Ertegun Dies at 83
- Nintendo recalls 200,000 AC adapters in Japan
- Ban Ki-moon lays out ambitious global agenda after swearing-in as eighth U.N. secretary-general
- Japanese parliament votes down no-confidence motion against PM Abe's government
- Bangladesh vs. Scotland
- Japan Tobacco to buy Britain's Gallaher for US$19 billion
- Democratic senator in critical condition, recovering from brain surgery
- Landslide kills 18 on Indonesia's Sumatra island
- Arab League chief reports progress in Lebanon mediation, but says more talks needed
- Philippine bishops, opposition to hold huge prayer rally against constitutional change
- Analysts: Qantas takeover unlikely to spur buyout frenzy in aviation
- Japanese opposition call for no-confidence vote against Abe
- Robbie Williams in trouble for smoking onstage in Australia
- Australian stocks rise to new record, driven by energy, mining shares
- Pietersen shines as England concedes first innings lead
- Japanese stocks rose on improving business sentiment
- Japan's Nintendo recalls 3.2 million straps for Wii computer game controllers
- Sangakkara's century provides first day highlight
- Japan Tobacco to buy Britain's Gallaher for US$19 billion
- Bangladesh holds struggling Scotland at 153
- Japanese business sentiment improves slightly; manufacturers most optimistic in 2 years
- Abbas on shaky legal ground in threatening to call early elections
- Doctors at leading Indian hospital strike to protest affirmative action legislation
- Japan Tobacco to buy Britain's Gallaher for US$19.1 billion
- Japan Tobacco to buy Britain's Gallaher for US$19.1 billion
- Japan Tobacco to buy Britain's Gallaher for US$19.1 billion
- Japan's Nintendo recalls 3.2 million straps for Wii computer game controllers
- Japan's Parliament enacts law upgrading Defense Agency to full ministry
- 'Bad boy' Robbie Williams in trouble for smoking onstage in Australia
- U.S. Fed chief urges Chinese to move on currency reforms
- UK government strips Sea Containers' GNER of East Coast rail franchise
- Pakistan's Supreme Court blocks Taliban-style anti-vice bill
- Japan's Parliament to vote on reforms promoting patriotism in schools
- U.S., China agree to allow Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange open offices in China
- U.S., China agree to allow Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange open offices in China
- Breast cancer drop may be due to women quitting menopause hormones, doctors say
- Italy's Senate to hold confidence vote over 2007 budget
- Japan's Parliament enacts law to teach patriotism in public schools
- Iranians begin voting in local council elections
- Swedish central bank raises key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 3 percent
- Burger King to return to Japanese market after 5-year absence
- Burger King to return to Japanese market after 5-year absence
- Japan's Parliament enacts bill to teach patriotism in public schools
- South Korean shares rise slightly, led by Posco
- Taiwanese first lady passes out at trial
- BAE Systems shares jump after fraud investigation is dropped
- UK government strips Sea Containers' GNER of East Coast rail franchise
- Pakistan's Supreme Court blocks Taliban-style anti-vice bill
- Euro up slightly on the dollar in early Friday trading
- 112 students in China's south sickened in hepatitis A outbreak
- 112 students in China's south sickened in hepatitis A outbreak
- Kyrgyzstan Parliament questions U.S. military presence after fatal shooting of civilian
- Dominant at Asian Games, Chinese athletes told not to get cocky ahead of 2008 Beijing Olympics
- Dravid wins toss and India bats
- Court upholds conviction of tainted referee
- Spanish consumer prices up 2.6 percent on year in November
- International donors to boost aid to Vietnam to US$4.4 billion
- International donors to boost aid to Vietnam to US$4.4 billion
- Dollar higher against yen in Asian trading amid doubts about imminent BOJ rate hike
- Dollar higher against yen in Asian trading amid doubts about imminent BOJ rate hike
- Japan's Parliament enacts bill to teach patriotism in public schools
- Hong Kong shares gain, boosted by gains in new listings
- Bangladesh wins first one-day against Scotland
- Bangladesh wins first one-day against Scotland
- Mideast influence evident on final day of games
- Magazine offers glamor, substance to women readers in East Africa
- Sanofi-Aventis names Le Fur as new CEO
- Young Namibian golfers tee-off on sand dunes
- Miss USA's 'Personal Issues' Scrutinized
- Conservative Carina Christensen named new Danish consumer affairs minister
- First ethnic Chinese candidate to stand in a Northern Ireland election
- Japan Tobacco to buy Britain's Gallaher for US$19.1 billion
- Charlotte end NBA losing streak at Orlando's expense
- China gathers key Asian energy consumers, seeking influence on pricing, supplies
- Boston finally beats New Jersey on home ice
- China gathers key Asian energy consumers, seeking influence on pricing, supplies
- Philippine shares climb to 9 1/2-year high
- Amnesty International says Singapore government using laws to muzzle critics
- Amnesty International says Singapore government using laws to muzzle critics
- Mitsubishi Fuso recalls 3,500 buses for faulty oil filter cap that could cause fires
- EU leaders divided over what to do with constitution
- Indonesian shares rise to record on gains in Gas Negara, Telkom
- Sale of ProSiebenSat1 to be completed in first quarter of 2007
- Asia slow to act on cross-border pollution, say experts
- Conservative Carina Christensen named new Danish consumer affairs minister
- Nintendo will replace 3.2 million straps for new Wii computer game
- Tenor Alagna returns to La Scala _ but not to stage
- Japan, India agree to begin talks toward free trade agreement in 2 years
- Japan, India agree to begin talks toward free trade agreement in 2 years
- 112 students in China's south sickened in hepatitis A outbreak
- 112 students in China's south sickened in hepatitis A outbreak
- Thai shares up 0.5 percent on regional rise
- Van der Sar signs contract extension with Man United
- Ponting, Hayden help Australia build on first innings lead
- New Zealand leader: Movie co-operation with Asian countries thriving
- Japanese stocks rose on improving business sentiment
- Japanese stocks rose on improving business sentiment
- Newcastle denies takeover report
- Police investigate failed attempt to break open ATM using power shovel
- Euro inflation up to 1.9 percent in November
- Chinese securities regulator approves share listing for China Life Insurance
- Chinese securities regulator approves share listing for China Life Insurance
- Japan, India agree to begin talks toward forging free trade agreement in 2 years
- Japan, India agree to begin talks toward forging free trade agreement in 2 years
- Sorenstam's Internationals all square with Asia on opening day
- Sportingbet says it expects earnings to meet analysts' forecasts
- Pietersen excels while England runs out of plans
- Champions League draw list
- South African pace bowlers strike early
- Japan brings back patriotic education, upgrades Defense Agency to full ministry
- Japan brings back patriotic education, upgrades Defense Agency to full ministry
- Barcelona faces Liverpool in Champions League knockout round
- Pakistan accused of supporting Taliban as its Afghan policy comes under scrutiny
- U.S., China pledge to work together but no firm commitments on currency
- Annan says he is very sad he couldn't resolve Israel-Palestinian conflict
- Alonso tests with McLaren for first time
- U.S. dollar higher, gold down in European morning trading
- Oil holds above US$62 a barrel after OPEC decides to keep production steady for now
- Asian shares gain with record highs in China, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand
- British Gas owner to cut gas and electricity prices, shed jobs
- Ballack and Shevchenko still struggling to settle in England
- Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena sells stake in Generali for euro700 million
- Russian prosecutors investigate nationalist leader suspected of inciting racial hatred
- Inchcape says it agreed to buy European Motor Holdings in 262.9 million pound deal
- Blair defends dropping fraud investigation of BAE
- Former Malaysian leader Mahathir buries the hatchet with financier George Soros
- Van der Sar signs contract extension with Man United
- Indian shares rise for 3rd day, led by Tata Steel, ONGC
- Court upholds conviction of tainted referee
- Ban Ki-moon takes oath as U.N. secretary-general, will push for peace in Mideast, Darfur
- Ousted Tenor Returns to La Scala
- Apple Computer delays filing annual report with SEC due to stock option investigation
- French Polynesia's unstable government overturned _ again
- Kerry, headed to Damascus, calls Bush refusal of dialogue with Iran, Syria "a mistake"
- Nintendo to replace 3.2 million straps for new Wii computer game
- Tony Blair says questioning by police about cash for honors was perfectly natural
- Singapore shares end higher on Wall Street close; Wilmar soars
- Vote due Friday on NYC transit union chief who led strike during 2005 holiday season
- UEFA Cup Draw List
- London's FTSE-100 index up 20.2 points at 6,248.2 at midday
- Nazi Gingerbread Men Moved to New Town
- France Telecom says it will spend euro270 million on fiber-optic Internet network
- African oil's allure increases as other regions tighten reins on foreign companies
- UEFA Cup Draw List
- Catholic leader appeals to Britain to bar MI5 spy agency from Northern Ireland
- Russia's electoral chief corrects date for 2008 presidential election
- Malaysian Christian family sues Islamic authorities following burial dispute
- Japan, India agree to begin talks on trade agreement, bolster military coordination
- Japan, India agree to begin talks on trade agreement, bolster military coordination
- Japan brings back patriotic education, upgrades Defense Agency to full ministry
- Japan brings back patriotic education, upgrades Defense Agency to full ministry
- Zettel leads after super-G leg of combi race
- EU executive suggests ending government purchase of maize as stocks spiral
- Former British prime minister says Blair must explain how he plans to stabilize Iraq
- Bode Miller wins super-G
- Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz says November sales rose 11 percent
- Court upholds conviction of tainted referee
- Thailand's Thongchai eyes title at Volvo Masters
- Thailand's Thongchai eyes title at Volvo Masters
- Wang is the man for China in gold medal final at Asian Games
- Prodi faces tough times amid budget controversy, decreasing popularity
- Croatian parliament votes on decision to delay expanding its authority in Adriatic
- Norwegian oil companies present development plans for new North Sea fields
- Faeroe Islands bans discrimination against homosexuals
- Bookmakers make Barcelona, Chelsea joint favorites after Champions League draw
- Japan, India agree to begin talks on trade agreement, bolster military coordination
- Japan, India agree to begin talks on trade agreement, bolster military coordination
- German car sales hit fast lane, fueling 3.9 percent increase for Europe
- Bulgaria's Topalov challenges Vladimir Kramnik of Russia for the world chess crown
- Poor Cleveland! Greeting card company highlights city's poverty status
- Poland's parliament to vote on 2007 budget
- China drops Qatar 59-44 to take gold in Asian Games men's basketball
- Yousuf and Inzamam likely to return in fifth and final game against West Indies
- Japan Tobacco to buy Britain's Gallaher for US$14.7 billion
- Basque militant leader says peace process is "unviable"
- Czech military buys more than 550 trucks from local producer Tatra
- Bode Miller wins super-G by large margin
- "Bonnie and Clyde" director Arthur Penn to receive honorary award at Berlin festival
- South Korea's Chonbuk Motors downs Auckland City 3-0
- South Korea's Chonbuk Motors downs Auckland City 3-0
- Brazil's CSN steelmaker withdraws bid to acquire Wheeling Pitt
- Champions League draw list
- BAWAG says it will expand after Cerberus takeover
- Who's Won What Leading Up to the Oscars
- Swedish Christmas goat survives arson attack
- Polish president: veto of EU trade agreement with Russia could be lifted within days
- Philippines typhoons leave thousands homeless, without food: U.N.
- Bahrain's main Shiite party boycotts parliament inauguration
- EU leaders take tough line with EU hopefuls but insist 'door is open' if nations meet criteria
- Schild leads Austrian sweep of top four places in super-combi
- India at 101-3 on opening day of first test against South Africa
- Popular Brazilian accordionist and composer Sivuca dies at 76
- Japan Tobacco to buy rival Britain's Gallaher for US$14.7 billion
- CBS Reviving Namesake Music Label
- From Mud Bath to Hot Tub on 'Survivor'
- Telefonica says it is studying options for O2's Airwave
- CBS revives namesake music label; eyes promotional TV tie-ins and releasing music online
- China gathers key Asian energy consumers, seeking influence on pricing, supplies
- China gathers key Asian energy consumers, seeking influence on pricing, supplies
- Landslide kills 19 on Indonesia's Sumatra island
- Bode Miller wins super-G by large margin
- Anna Carin Olofsson wins 7.5-kilometer World Cup sprint
- EU clears Deutsche Bank to buy Berliner
- Booed tenor says he couldn't continue because of low blood sugar, plans lawsuit
- British court orders Corus to pay 3 million pounds for deadly factory explosion
- Schild leads Austrian sweep of top four places in super-combi
- Booed tenor says he couldn't continue because of low blood sugar, plans lawsuit
- Court dismisses bid by French fans for probe into Zidane's World Cup expulsion
- Bangladesh political alliance seeks time to prepare for ballot, hinting at end to crisis
- Bangladesh political alliance seeks time to prepare for ballot, hinting at end to crisis
- Poland's PKN Orlen completes US$852 million purchase of Lithuanian refinery
- Submerged for millennia, Egypt's sunken treasures offer glimpse into lost world
- Berlin Festival to Honor Arthur Penn
- Asian Games medal standings
- Feyenoord, Tottenham meet again in UEFA Cup
- Control of Senate depends on recovery of Democratic senator in critical condition
- Poland's PKN Orlen completes US$852 million purchase of Lithuanian refinery
- Bode Miller wins super-G by large margin
- Barcelona faces Liverpool in Champions League knockout round
- Authorities in India's remote northeast hunting killer elephant
- EU to close probe into funding of German TV stations
- Mugabe decries corruption, internal divisions at party convention in Zimbabwe
- Chrysler on track to outline restructuring by end of first quarter
- U.S. stocks extend rally as inflation stays flat, industrial production rises
- Ford finalizes $23.4 billion financing package
- High court rules that injury qualifies for compensation
- EU leaders demand that Syria stop meddling in Lebanon
- Ousted Tenor Blames Low Blood Sugar
- English Soccer Capsules
- Qatar beats Iraq 1-0 in Asian Games soccer final
- Fiat sells real estate services operation to Pirelli RE for euro50 million
- Morgan Stanley's John Mack gets $40 million 2006 bonus, a Wall Street record for now
- Ukrainian parliament fails to override president's veto of budget
- Croatian parliament supports decision to delay expanding its authority in Adriatic
- Blair defends decision to drop fraud probe into Saudi arms deal
- Protesters demand that Macedonians' rights in Bulgaria be respected
- Cannavaro wins World Soccer player of year award
- France investigates easyJet for suspected labor-law violations
- Celtic can open up 19-point lead with win over Rangers
- U.S. army chief calls for more forces in Iraq
- U.S. troops pose major threat to work, aid organization says
- Ban Ki-Moon takes oath for U.N.'s top post
- Wu and co-defendants plead not guilty in corruption trial
- Wu rushed to hospital after falling ill in court
- Women lawmakers decry 'male chauvinist' remarks
- Expert urges direct talks for Beijing, Taiwan after 2008 polls
- Huang said visiting St. Lucia on 'secret' Latin America trip
- Su lauds 'Africa's smiling coast'
- New suspect turns in self over vote-buying scandal
- In Brief
- Planned hike in insurance fees could affect more than 7 million
- Taiwan, Ukraine sign protocol enabling mutual market access
- Nicaraguan Congress ratifies free trade pact
- KMT, PFP pull back on pension bill deal
- Reporter, boyfriend arrested for extortion of businessman
- In Brief
- New Jersey lawmakers approve bill to legalize civil unions; governor says he will also sign in
- Egypt police seize Muslim Brotherhood members
- Police identify last two victims of prostitute killings in Britain
- Hamas accuses Fatah of trying to kill Haniyeh; forces trade fire
- EU leaders slow down talks on Turkey
- Iran council, clerical polls first test for Ahmadinejad
- In Brief
- New law makes China's Great Wall more secure, campaigner says
- Japan's Parliament enacts bill to teach patriotism in the classroom
- India doctors protest against new legislation
- China to try 8 Christians
- Australian dies battling bushfires
- Fiji's situation kept New Zealand army away, Clark claims
- UK's Blair plans last big Middle East peace push
- British Christmas being airbrushed out
- Many see Iran as key to stabilizing situation in Iraq
- This do-nothing Congress did all the wrong things
- Defending Christmas trees and tolerance
- There's a big lesson that Iran can teach America
- It helps to keep hold of the rope
- Polonium incident - a rehearsal?
- There's something special about the Christmas sweater
- A '70s holiday party can be a blast
- Financial regulator takes over ailing Taitung Business Bank
- Japan Tobacco to buy Gallaher in nation's record overseas takeover
- Mobile enterprise application market to enjoy double-digit growth
- Major companies to spend more on IT
- U.S.-China agree on plan to reduce trade deficit
- Taiex advances after forecast by Advanced Micro
- Wall Street resumes rally on robust Q4 earnings
- Approvals to give chip sector new life
- In Brief
- Miller takes second triumph of World Cup season
- 49ers gain hope for future
- Barca gets Liverpool in knockout phase draw
- Hiring in Taiwan seen to slow down
- Nortel builds WiMAX Network in Taiwan
- Xmas holiday at Leofoo Resort Kenting
- Watch first ray of 2007 at Taipei 101
- New Year's Eve Party at Royal Chaohsi
- Greet 2007 with style at Landis
- PRC athletes told not to get too cocky after strong Asiad
- Qatar shatters Iraqi hopes as Asian Games conclude
- Australia closer to Ashes success
- Taiwan concludes Games with basketball silver
- Pan-green edge in Kaohsiung on the decline
- Pension legislation smacks of compromise
- President's son departs for the U.S. again
- Soong to head a think tank
- inheritance and gift taxes necessary: finance minister
- Apple Computer delays annual report due to stock option probe
- Ntini, Kallis restrict India to 156-5
- Former F1 driver Regazzoni killed in highway crash in Italy
- Flight to Athens makes emergency landing in Italy after soccer fans fight on board
- Consumer inflation unchanged in November while industrial production posts a rebound
- Sjoland's record puts him in lead
- Schild leads Austrian sweep of top four places in super-combi
- WTO's 149 members wrap up disappointing year for free trade talks
- Weak dollar has mixed outcome for U.S. businesses
- Berlin Festival to Honor Arthur Penn
- Flight to Athens makes emergency landing in Italy after soccer fans fight on board
- Eastern Bolivia pushes for autonomy from Morales' government
- Bagwell retires after 15 years
- European stocks end higher
- Boeing fires worker whose stolen computer contained employee data
- Poland's PKN Orlen completes US$852 million purchase of Lithuanian refinery
- Toyota announces mid-year price adjustments on 7 models
- Alonso tests with McLaren for first time
- Miller wins super-G, then accuses his team of 'sabotage'
- Former F1 driver Regazzoni killed in highway crash in Italy
- Oil extends advance above $62 a barrel after OPEC decides to cut production in February
- Bahrain's main Shiite party boycotts parliament inauguration
- Host team wins soccer gold as Asian Games end
- Brazil's CSN steelmaker withdraws bid to acquire Wheeling-Pitt
- Despite defeat at Asian Games, Iraqis take pride in their multicultural team
- Miami Herald executive editor to retire; Star Trib editor to take over
- German group files claims against Poland over property lost after WWII
- Senior AOL executives said to be leaving following hiring of new CEO
- Man loses lawsuit against Vioxx maker Merck
- Spain's troubled Air Madrid suspends operations
- Bush says he is happy for Vice President Cheney's lesbian daughter on being pregnant
- Ousted Tenor Blames Low Blood Sugar
- Conservative Dutch prime minister calls for coalition talks with left parties
- Schild leads Austrian sweep of top four places in super-combi
- Veteran rocker Hallyday distresses France with tax holiday in Switzerland
- Alabama man loses lawsuit against Vioxx maker Merck
- Bush gives Presidential Medal of Freedom to 10 individuals
- USW, AFL-CIO joining forces to protest at Goodyear stores
- Egypt's Sunken Treasures Show Lost World
- Arabian legend comes to life as Asian athletes bid "widaa," or farewell, to Doha
- Arabian legend comes to life as Asian athletes bid "widaa," or farewell, to Doha
- Alabama man loses lawsuit against Vioxx maker Merck
- Clinton returns to spotlight to promote book's rerelease
- Former F1 driver Regazzoni killed in highway crash in Italy
- France investigates easyJet for suspected labor-law violations
- Romanian prosecutors probe into disputed privatization of aluminum smelter
- Homeland Security proposes rail security plan Friday
- Bush praises Rumsfeld as dedicated public servant at Pentagon departure ceremony
- Co-Stars Talk About `Good Shepherd' Kiss
- Iranians begin voting in local council elections
- Florida's Orlando area increases ad spending to combat visitor downturn
- Prodi wins confidence vote in Italian Senate over 2007 budget
- Kissing Damon was just part of the job, says `The Good Shepherd' co-star Angelina Jolie
- Polls close in Iran's local elections where turnout was surprising heavy
- Prodi wins confidence vote in Italian Senate over 2007 budget
- Guitarist Trey Anastasio charged with drugged driving in NY
- Astronaut takes his love of movies out of this world
- Ukrainian parliament fails to override president's veto of budget
- Miami Herald executive editor to retire; Star Trib editor to replace
- Astronaut takes his love of movies out of this world
- Polls close in Iran's local elections where turnout was surprising heavy
- Anastasio Charged With Drugged Driving
- Chinese rule, but Qatar hopes Asian Games prove Arab world ready for Olympics
- U.S. judge may toss suit blaming Wal-Mart for Third World sweatshops
- Schild leads Austrian sweep of top four places in super-combi
- Wells and Blue Jays on verge of $126 million, seven-year extension
- Former F1 driver Regazzoni killed in highway crash in Italy
- Rumsfeld urges more defense spending in departure ceremony remarks
- Carter turns down invitation to debate outspoken professor Alan Dershowitz on Palestinian issue
- Anastasio Charged With Drugged Driving
- Latvia's Biedrins finding his way in the NBA at 20
- Talent agent Ruth Webb, who resurrected faded stars, dies in LA
- Red Wings forward Kopecky has surgery, out 10-12 weeks
- Polls close in Iran's local elections where turnout was surprising heavy
- Sovereign Bank to cut 800 jobs, or 7 percent of its work force, to cut costs
- Former U.S. playmate Anna Nicole Smith at court for mediation hearing
- Priests to get soccer tournament in Rome
- Zidane goes back to his roots in Algeria
- Marco Andretti follows father and grandfather to make F1 debut
- Houston's Yao Ming emerging as NBA's top center
- Bahrain's main Shiite party boycotts parliament inauguration
- Eastern Bolivia pushes for autonomy from Morales' government
- Three U.S. troops killed in fighting, including two in insurgent stronghold west of Baghdad
- Gold down
- Marco Andretti follows father and grandfather to make F1 debut
- Poland to build liquid gas terminal in Swinoujscie port
- Santos goalkeeper Felipe fails doping test
- Official: Execution took longer because needles missed veins
- United Steelworkers, Goodyear: Negotiations back on; talks to resume next week
- Juventus youth players drown
- Oil advances above $63 a barrel after OPEC decides to cut production in February
- Drug agency strengthens warning on heart-surgery drug
- Official: Execution took longer because needles pierced veins
- Rivers expects someone to make a move, Knicks say 'not us'
- Anastasio Charged With Drugged Driving
- Rutgers University art museum getting gift of Central European art
- Poland to build liquid gas terminal in Swinoujscie port
- Was Muhammad Ali the First Rapper?
- Three Hapoel Sheva soccer players arrested on suspicion of bribe-taking
- NFL Rejects Time Warner Offer on Rutgers
- Anna Nicole Smith in San Francisco Court
- American lawmakers visit Havana as change comes to Congress, Cuba
- W.Va. Man Drives Oldsmobile on 3 Tires
- Trey Anastasio accused of driving under the influence of drugs Friday in New York town
- Winner of NBC's `The Biggest Loser' says he had considered gastric-band surgery to lose weight
- Brodeur already among greats, and not slowing down
- Individual investors stand to benefit as NYSE closes in on Euronext deal
- Juventus youth players drown
- S.C. Man Apologizes for Illegal Parking
- Man to Wear Pup Costume for Shooting Dog
- Woman Outsmarts Burglar With Sword
- New book claims Muhammad Ali was the first `heavyweight champion of rap'
- Carrie _ in Drag _ Goes Off-Broadway
- It's Game Over for Brady, Moynahan
- U.S.trade regulators give new life to claims of unfair Chinese subsidies
- Buoyed by a week of strong economic data, dollar gains against major currencies
- Poland's parliament approves 2007 budget
- Juventus youth players drown
- Grenada's Queen's Park gift from China: Official
- Economic espionage conviction viewed as crucial win for prosecutors
- Rutgers University art museum getting gift of Central European art
- Wall Street stocks extend rally as inflation stays flat, industrial production rises
- Brazil, Argentina sign deal on direct currency conversion
- Anastasio Charged With Drugged Driving
- Lawyers show videotape deposition of Bill Gates in class-action lawsuit against Microsoft
- Mother of acting Baldwin brothers settles suit with photographer
- Baldwins' Mom Settles With Photographer
- Opera Fiasco Makes Some Question the Boo
- Buck O'Neil awarded Medal of Freedom
- Space Station Astronaut Is Movie Buff
- Jolie: Kissing Damon Just Part of Job
- Change in immigration law will benefit foreign minor league ball players
- Moenchengladbach winless streak reaches 10
- Woman Outwits Burglar Who Had a Sword
- Florida governor suspends executions after medical examiner says execution was botched
- Gold hits 1 1/2-month low; U.S. dollar holds on to gains
- Illegal immigrants contributed $17 billion to Texas economy last year, report says
- Worm hits computers via antivirus program
- Children released unharmed by kidnappers in Haiti
- TV station investigated over paying Jan Ullrich interview money
- Woman Outwits Sword-Wielding Burglar
- Trade regulators give new life to claims of unfair Chinese subsidies
- New report shows U.S. federal deficit higher under different accounting method
- German soccer summaries
- Anastasio Charged With Drugged Driving
- Breast cancer drop has women fearing menopause hormones again
- Americans dominate World Cup skeleton
- Gatlin works out for second NFL team
- Clooney: Not Enough Being Done in Darfur
- Clooney: Not Enough Being Done in Darfur
- Tiger takes control of his tournament
- Was Muhammad Ali the First Rapper?
- LA Galaxy trade goalie, acquire forward
- US government sues New York City suburb, says at-large elections harm Hispanics
- United trade defender Prideaux to Colorado
- Barr, Republican who pushed for Clinton's impeachment, joins smaller Libertarian party
- Beyonce Transforms Into `Sasha' Onstage
- Beyonce Transforms Into 'Sasha' Onstage
- Beyonce says she is not `flirtatious and super-confident' like her onstage alter ego
- U.S. federal advisers recommend restricting use of Sanofi-Aventis antibiotic
- Charges against "American Pie" actress Natasha Lyonne to be dropped
- Miguel Angel Russo takes over Boca Juniors
- New Reality (Shows) for Oprah Winfrey
- Oprah Winfrey and ABC announce deal for two reality series focusing on `wish fulfillment'
- Winfrey, ABC to Produce 2 Reality Shows
- Opera fiasco raises question: Does booing have its place?
- US regulators expand Celebrex approval to include juvenile rheumatoid arthritis
- Combative to the end, Rumsfeld gets big Pentagon sendoff
- Sen. Johnson's progress after brain operation `encouraging,' surgeon says
- WTO's 149 members wrap up disappointing year for free trade talks
- U.S. consumer inflation docile for third straight month
- Amid election season chaos, Bangladeshis look to the army to take charge
- Tenn. Mayor Takes Homeless to Movie
- Former Playboy playmate Anna Nicole Smith at court for mediation hearing
- US administration defends security program delay to track foreign visitors
- Mayor of US city Chattanooga takes homeless to see rags-to-riches movie
- Beyonce Transforms Into 'Sasha' Onstage
- Tenn. Mayor Takes Homeless to Movie
- Schild-led Austrian women's sweep pulls women out of men's shadow
- Charges Against Actress to Be Dropped
- China gathers key Asian energy consumers, seeking influence on pricing, supplies
- China gathers key Asian energy consumers, seeking influence on pricing, supplies
- Tiger takes control of his tournament
- Charges Against Actress to Be Dropped
- Afghans angry, fearful over shootings of civilians by NATO troops
- Japan brings back patriotic education, upgrades Defense Agency to full ministry
- Japan brings back patriotic education, upgrades Defense Agency to full ministry
- Tamil rebels declare 3 days of mourning for top negotiator
- Ecuador calls for talks with ambassador in Colombia over coca fumigation
- High `Betty' Praise From Hayek's Ex
- Charges Against Lyonne to Be Dropped
- Beyonce Transforms Into 'Sasha' Onstage
- Norton Praises Hayek for 'Ugly Betty'
- Anastasio Charged With Drugged Driving
- Anastasio Charged With Drugged Driving
- Swedish Christmas Goat Survives Attack
- Guitarist Trey Anastasio accused of driving under the influence of drugs in New York town
- Eastern Bolivia pushes for autonomy from Morales' government
- Ecuador calls for talks with ambassador in Colombia over coca fumigation
- Friends present $250,000 bail for Yoko Ono's driver, accused of threatening her
- Q&A With Jose Feliciano
- Beyonce Transforms Into 'Sasha' Onstage
- Friends Present Bail for Ono's Driver
- Winfrey, ABC Working on 2 Reality Shows
- Ex-Enron director pleads guilty to defrauding company of about $3 million
- Publisher Behind Simpson Book Fired
- Winfrey, ABC Working on 2 Reality Shows
- NBC's 'Biggest Loser' Considered Surgery
- Anastasio Charged With Drugged Driving
- Judith Regan, mastermind of O.J. Simpson's 'If I Did It' book, is fired
- Publisher Behind Simpson Book Fired
- Sri Lanka lead New Zealand by 252 at tea on day two, second test
- Sri Lanka lead New Zealand by 252 at tea on day two, second test
- Sri Lanka lead New Zealand by 252 at tea on day two, second test
- Venezuela's Chavez denies Castro dying of cancer
- South Korean US foreign ministers meet on moving North Korea nuclear talks forward
- Eastern Bolivia pushes for autonomy from Morales' government
- Leading Republican senator plans Syria trip, despite White House opposition
- Woman Said With Hepatitis C Bites Finger
- Woman Said to Have Hepatitis C Bites Cop
- ABC Pulls `Day Break' and Shatner Show
- Publisher Behind O.J. Simpson Book Fired
- Publisher Behind Simpson Book Fired
- Three U.S. troops killed in Iraq fighting, December among deadliest months of war
- Nepal's government, rebels reach agreement on temporary constitution
- Turnout heavy in Iranian elections that could gauge support for Ahmadinejad
- Trade regulators give new life to claims of unfair Chinese subsidies
- Corruption trial for Taiwan's first lady postponed a week after she faints in court
- Corruption trial for Taiwan's first lady postponed a week after she faints in court
- Judith Regan, mastermind of O.J. Simpson's 'If I Did It' book, is fired
- US governor meets with NKoreans; 'cautiously optimistic' about nuclear talks progress
- Amazon countersues IBM in patent infringement case
- East Timor establishes oil and gas joint venture with Kuwait
- Malone's hat trick helps Pittsburgh rout Islanders
- Corruption trial for Taiwan's first lady postponed a week after she faints in court
- Deals signed as China meets key Asian energy users, seeking clout on pricing, supplies
- Wells and Blue Jays agree to US$126 million, 7-year extension
- Deals signed as China meets key Asian energy users, seeking clout on pricing, supplies
- U.S., Japanese envoys to NKorea nuclear talks to hold consultations in Tokyo
- Jailed Singapore opposition leader released
- U.S. grants leases for shale oil extraction experiments
- Malone's hat trick helps Pittsburgh rout Islanders
- Ovechkin's hat trick lifts Capitals over Atlanta in overtime
- Publisher Behind Simpson Book Fired
- Nepal's government, rebels reach agreement on temporary constitution
- Japan delays H2-A rocket launch until Monday due to bad weather
- Gasol starts against Hawks
- Washington top NBA champ Miami for first time since 2003
- Hayden, Ponting help Australia build a formidable lead
- Silva puts Sri Lanka in command of second test after Malinga runs riot
- Silva puts Sri Lanka in command of second test after Malinga runs riot
- Chrysler CEO assuming sales, marketing duties
- Beijing, Washington sign pact to let Westinghouse build four nuclear reactors in China
- Beijing, Washington sign pact to let Westinghouse build four nuclear reactors in China
- US rail safety, security proposals announced by Transportation Department
- Bhutan's king hands over reins of tiny Himalayan kingdom to his son, officials say
- Los Angeles hospital closes two units after germ infects seven children
- Beijing, Washington sign pact to let Westinghouse build four nuclear reactors in China
- Beijing, Washington sign pact to let Westinghouse build four nuclear reactors in China
- Reports: Stranded whale rescued after ordeal in shallow Malaysian waters
- Pakistan captain Inzamam wins toss, elects to field first against West Indies
- Pakistan captain Inzamam wins toss, elects to field first against West Indies
- Bangladesh celebrates 35 years of independence
- California governor Schwarzenegger raises thousands for inaugural celebration
- US governor meets with NKoreans; 'cautiously optimistic' about nuclear talks progress
- Once energetic Egyptian democracy movement divided, demoralized as it marks its second year
- Deals signed as China meets key Asian energy users, seeking clout on pricing, supplies
- Deals signed as China meets key Asian energy users, seeking clout on pricing, supplies
- US jury confirms $488 million British judgment against DaimlerChrysler subsidiary
- Beijing, Washington sign pact to let Westinghouse build four nuclear reactors in China
- Beijing, Washington sign pact to let Westinghouse build four nuclear reactors in China
- Two professors' tragedies focus attention on Vietnam's traffic mayhem
- Hussey, Clarke prosper as England's Ashes hopes decay
- Hussey, Clarke prosper as England's Ashes hopes decay
- Pakistan cricket chief says doping case is closed
- Pakistan cricket chief says doping case is closed
- Asia pulls away from Sorenstam's Internationals on 2nd day of Lexus Cup
- Asia pulls away from Sorenstam's Internationals on 2nd day of Lexus Cup
- Ronaldinho cautious ahead of Club World Cup final
- Ronaldinho cautious ahead of Club World Cup final
- Publisher Behind O.J. Simpson Book Fired
- U.S. envoy to NKorea nuclear talks says "ball is in North Korea's court"
- Philippine police, military on full alert ahead of big prayer rally
- Legal Flap Brews in Illinois Over Noose
- McCain: More US troops would be sent to Afghanistan if needed
- McCain: More US troops would be sent to Afghanistan if needed
- North Korea's nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing for resumption of six-party talks
- Indonesian authorities say volcano on Sulawesi island may erupt in 2 weeks
- Beijing, Washington sign pact to let Westinghouse build four nuclear reactors in China
- Beijing, Washington sign pact to let Westinghouse build four nuclear reactors in China
- Officials: Gas extraction begins at Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field
- UCI refuses Team Barloworld license for ProTour
- Gilchrists's whirlwind 100 puts England in an Ashes spin
- Gilchrists's whirlwind 100 puts England in an Ashes spin
- Washington top NBA champ Miami for first time since 2003
- Historic elections open in United Arab Emirates
- Fifth One-Day International
- Fifth One-Day International
- Nigeria's ruling party votes for presidential candidate
- Silva puts Sri Lanka in command of second test after Malinga runs riot
- Silva puts Sri Lanka in command of second test after Malinga runs riot
- Goetschl wins second straight super-G as Austrian women continue to dominate
- UCI refuses Team Barloworld license for ProTour
- India's pace bowlers strike early
- Giles quits England cricket tour over family illness
- Giles quits England cricket tour over family illness
- Egyptian court rules against giving Bahais the right to recognition on official IDs
- Legal Flap Brews in Illinois Over Noose
- Anastasio Charged With Drugged Driving
- Asia pulls away from Sorenstam's Internationals on 2nd day of Lexus Cup
- Asia pulls away from Sorenstam's Internationals on 2nd day of Lexus Cup
- Asia takes Lexus Cup lead
- Gilchrists's whirlwind 100 puts England in an Ashes spin
- Gilchrists's whirlwind 100 puts England in an Ashes spin
- Spain suspends Air Madrid's license
- Chandperpaul and Lara lift West Indies to 238-7
- Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee maintains lead in Volvo Masters
- Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee maintains lead in Volvo Masters
- Gunman kill Philippine congressman and his bodyguard
- Coup leader calls ousted prime minister worse than "a boy who cries wolf"
- Indian cricket board expels former president Dalmiya
- Indian cricket board expels former president Dalmiya
- 'Ball is in North Korea's court,' US envoy to nuclear talks says
- Amid growing economy, German retailers hoping for best season in years
- Miscommunication fuels Gilchrist's record century
- Miscommunication fuels Gilchrist's record century
- Goetschl wins second straight super-G as Austrian women continue to dominate
- Goalkeeper Felipe dropped from Brazil's under-20 team because of doping
- 'Ball is in North Korea's court,' US envoy to nuclear talks says
- Bangladesh celebrates 35 years of independence
- Nyman wins downhill for first World Cup victory
- Man Given Costume Option for Slaying Dog
- Man Sorry for Taking Handicapped Spot
- Collector Pays $2.3M for $1,000 Bill
- Gunman kill Philippine congressman and his bodyguard
- Nyman wins downhill for first World Cup victory
- Egypt holds 140 members of banned Muslim Brotherhood for 'terrorizing' students
- Goetschl recaptures winning ways to win second straight super-G in Austrian showcase
- Legal Flap Brews in Illinois Over Noose
- Indian pace bowlers dismiss South Africa for 84
- Goetschl recaptures winning ways to win second straight super-G in Austrian showcase
- Pakistan beats West Indies by seven wickets
- Pakistan beats West Indies by seven wickets
- Fifth One-Day International
- Fifth One-Day International
- Nigeria's ruling party votes for presidential candidate
- Beijing, Washington sign pact to let Westinghouse build four nuclear reactors in China
- Beijing, Washington sign pact to let Westinghouse build four nuclear reactors in China
- US Democratic senator decides not to seek White House in 2008
- Hafeez and Akmal pilot Pakistan to series victory against West Indies
- State-run Syrian newspaper criticized U.S. senator's remarks on meeting with Assad
- Defending champion Russia beats Finland 3-0 in Euro Hockey Tour
- Liverpool beats Charlton 3-0 in English Premier League
- Director Patrick Tam is anomaly in prolific, improvisational Hong Kong movie industry
- Bush administration to propose earmark changes for Congress
- U.S. Sen. John McCain says more U.S. troops will be sent to Afghanistan, if needed
- Iran says high turnout in elections is a "message" to the West
- U.S. Sen. John McCain says more U.S. troops will be sent to Afghanistan, if needed
- U.S. Sen. John McCain says more U.S. troops will be sent to Afghanistan, if needed
- Poiree wins 10-kilometer World Cup sprint
- Nyman wins downhill for first World Cup victory
- Deals signed as China meets key Asian energy users, seeking clout on pricing, supplies
- Deals signed as China meets key Asian energy users, seeking clout on pricing, supplies
- Abbas calls for early elections, as power struggle with Hamas escalates
- Joubert takes Grand Prix gold
- Manchester United gain work permit for Dong Fangzhuo
- UCI refuses Team Barloworld license for ProTour
- US former defense secretary warns against staying the course in Iraq
- More than 2,000 people rally against government in Moscow
- More than 2,000 people rally against government in Moscow
- Soong should delay departure to help pass party assets bill
- Pinoy Ecpress
- A baby born in a manger
- Overseas mom gives her kids a priceless gift
- Celebrating Christmas with Dad
- Community organizations
- What you need to have
- Hsinchu gets new chaplain for migrants
- In Brief
- Payla's gold spurs hopes for boxing in Philippines
- Cheung's maid jailed for 6 months for taking letter, photos
- Mall tycoon tops list of 40 richest people
- Judge denies request by U.S. for transfer of convicted Marine
- U.N. says urgent food aid needed in typhoons' wake
- Birth of the prince of peace
- Donate to victims of typhoon Reming
- Migrant experiences power of prayer
- A new way to visit paradise
- When NHL teams head south, coaches are the scapegoats
- Sri Lanka builds commanding lead in Wellington
- Aussies take command of Ashes
- Asia takes Lexus Cup lead
- Iraq in rare show of unity as soccer gold dream dashed
- All eyes turn East after China dominates in Doha
- Sidelines
- Barca looks for landmark Club World Cup victory
- Bryant catches fire as Lakers top Rockets in two overtimes
- Miss USA in danger of losing her crown
- Oh Brithen, where are your panties?
- Events
- Theater
- Concerts
- Museums
- Galleries
- Hong Kong leadership candidate resorts to singing to fight boring image
- Somalia president says terrorists 'setting up shop'
- Ortega's old guard no longer with him
- Extreme recycling is the law
- That hot dog you're about to eat is another 'terrific' and 'radiant' Wilbur
- Pinochet: death of a monster
- Farewell, dense prince
- Why America is better than Europe
- In Brief
- Westinghouse selected for China's new nuclear program
- United Arab Emirates holds first-ever partial elections
- Turnout in Iran elections seen higher than last year
- North Korea's envoy arrives for six-party talks
- Bangladesh marks independence day
- U.S. may be taking first steps to boost troop levels in Iraq
- In Brief
- Minister calls for reform of inheritance, gift taxes
- Taiwan-Hualien route to get time-saving trains in February
- Vice president urges DPP, KMT to engage in self-examination
- Chen sees cross-strait ties as best ever
- Wang says KMT, PFP to remain separate parties for time being
- Keyser to avoid U.S. espionage charges
- Wu's appearance in court sign of democracy, Lu says
- Florida governor suspends all state executions
- Storm leaves 1 million without power in U.S.
- Palestinian head calls for holding of elections soon
- Spokesman says Wu did not feign illness
- President's son draws criticism for trip to U.S.
- Kenyans retain titles in ING Taipei International Marathon
- Youth forum slammed as currying favor to China
- Japan deploys Aegis-equipped destroyer
- Report says UK 'disappointed' at Iraq dossier
- U.S. seen likely to oppose German chairmanship
- Taisugar's rice wine kit hits convenience stores
- MOFA chief admits Chen planned visit to Indonesia
- Taiwan returns looted Buddha head to China
- Interior minister confirms dual party ticket is feasible
- Yu noncommittal on city status issue
- China Steel chairman expected to resign post
- WTO talks seen as having no major impact on cross-strait relationship
- In Brief
- Vehicle vandal gets 7-month jail sentence
- Scholars suggest raising cigarette prices
- Legislator urges closer ties with Hong Kong
- Plastic factories lament plastic bag ban
- In Brief
- Iraq opposition groups agree on post-Saddam blueprint
- Chavez uses troops to seize oil tanker
- Banned from Bethlehem, Arafat disavows al-Qaida
- Gore not to run against Bush in 2004 election
- Equatorial Guinea opposition pulls out from poll, denounces fraud
- In Brief
- North Korea accuses U.S. of obstructing food relief
- Dailies in Hong Kong lash out at protest
- US, China kick off rights talks, focus on treatment of Muslims
- United States diplomat visits Pakistan day after terror plot foiled by police
- Afghan farmers see few alternatives to poppies
- Key questions haunt the 'peace' in Indonesia's Aceh
- Israeli moshavs cater to couples seeking discreet refuge, anonymity
- In Brief
- Real CSI scientists scoff at TV version as too easy
- NASA satellite to record globe's ice sheets thickness
- Report shows M and A value falling sharply
- Report says rivals to bid for stakes in state-owned Chunghwa Telecom
- Australia trade pact with U.S. seen as threat to China ties
- TSMC strengthens collaboration with key customer
- Canberra says severe drought will slash farm exports by 13 percent
- South Korean chipmakers voice concern about U.S. ruling
- In Brief
- Target for Japan banks' bad debt seen 'impossible'
- Dreams of grandeur for Moscow as city hall embraces new projects
- Self-made billionaire Murdock faces stiff challenge in bid to take Dole Foods private
- Nikkei closes lower as investors sell bank shares
- Dollar pressured by weak U.S. economic outlook in thin trading
- Indonesia to top Asia 2003 equity market, says ING
- Taiex finishes down amid bargain hunting
- Favre flawless in Packers' comeback
- Spurs slip to hand Gunners 1-1 draw
- Magic fade in second half of loss to Lakers
- Wild blow Hurricanes away 2-1
- Taiwan table tennis player claims Pro Tour men's title in Stockholm
- Alinghi reaches America's Cup challengers final after long delay
- Santos back on the map after 3-2 win over Corinthians to clinch Brazilian championship
- India builds lead to 311 after dismissing South Africa for 84 in first test
- Friends present $250,000 bail for Yoko Ono's driver, accused of threatening her
- 16-year-old Schlierenzauer takes second World Cup victory
- Teenager Kim takes gold at Grand Prix Final
- Bieler wins second straight Nordic combined race
- Nigeria's ruling party votes for presidential candidate
- Schalke gets best ever start; Bayern wins 4-0
- Schalke gets best ever start; Bayern wins 4-0
- Aberdeen beats Hearts to move into second place in Scottish Premier League
- Ecuador will stand firm against Colombia coca fumigation, president says
- Leading season scorers in the Bundesliga
- Rome judge rejects paralyzed man's request to be taken off a respirator
- German soccer summaries
- Smithsonian TV Deal Irks Investigators
- Democrat Edwards to enter 2008 presidential race, officials say
- Schalke gets best ever start; Bayern wins 4-0
- Paris' latest form of public transport hits the rails
- Smithsonian TV deal ruffles congressional investigators
- Bush's no-exit options for Iraq
- Sweden beats Czech Republic 7-5; Russia downs Finland 3-0 in Euro Hockey Tour
- Veteran French Rocker Escapes Taxes
- Nancy beats Marseille 2-0 to spoil Cisse's return
- A look at possible Palestinian presidential candidates
- Abbas' decision to call early elections fraught with legal and political obstacles
- Spain suspends Air Madrid's license
- AC Milan draws 2-2 with Fiorentina
- Rome judge rejects paralyzed man's request to be taken off a respirator
- Edwards offers progressive agenda in likely second White House bid
- Arsenal rallies to draw 2-2 with Portsmouth; Liverpool goes third
- Democrat Edwards to enter 2008 presidential race, officials say
- Serie A Summaries
- Youth leader of Sweden's Social Democrats leaves post after bar brawl conviction
- AC Milan draws 2-2 with Fiorentina
- Youth leader of Sweden's Social Democrats leaves post after bar brawl conviction
- English Scoring Leaders
- Mexican federal police leave Oaxaca City center in sign conflict is ending
- Voters go to the polls in the first day of historic elections in United Arab Emirates
- English Soccer Capsules
- AC Milan draws 2-2 with Fiorentina
- Showdown looms in debate over US domestic spying program
- Thousands march in New York to protest police shooting of unarmed black man
- Nigeria's ruling party votes for presidential candidate
- Olympiakos beats Ionikos 3-0
- AC Milan draws 2-2 with Fiorentina
- U.S. Democratic Sen. John Kerry says visit with troops helps "crystallize" views on Iraq
- Los Angeles hospital closes 2 units after bacteria infects 7 children, officials say
- Angerer and Kuitunen win freestyle races in France
- Rome judge rejects paralyzed man's request to be taken off a respirator
- Ekstrom defeats Loeb to win Race of Champions
- Man, 85, Charged With Kidnapping Wife
- Rome judge rejects paralyzed man's request to be taken off a respirator
- Ekstrom defeats Loeb to win Race of Champions
- French Socialist candidate kicks off first phase of presidential campaign
- Bilbao beats Deportivo 2-0 in Spanish league
- Nyman gives U.S. team second win in 2 days on Saslong
- Edwards plans presidential campaign announcement as Bayh bids goodbye
- Ekstrom defeats Loeb to win Race of Champions
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Low-fat diets may prevent breast cancer return for some women, study finds
- Serie A Summaries
- Veteran French Rocker Escapes Taxes
- AC Milan draws 2-2 with Fiorentina; Udinese beats Cagliari 3-1
- Ilan scores to help Saint-Etienne into third place
- U.S. lawmakers meet with Cuban foreign minister, other communist leaders
- Cheng, Tweedle win gold in gymnastics World Cup Final in Brazil
- Gong: Hollywood Films More Challenging
- Islanders trade Zhitnik to Flyers for Meyer
- Germans Lange, Martini win World Cup bobsled
- Barry Gibb Plans Country Record in Tenn.
- Barry Gibb Plans Country Record in Tenn.
- Feds want more information about BP pipeline replacement plan
- Barry Gibb says he will cut a country record in Nashville, buys Johnny Cash's house
- Angulo's strike gives Valencia 1-0 win over Zaragoza
- Tiger tumbles as Ogilvy takes the lead
- Attorney: Johnson not responsible for shooting
- Mexican military plane with 4 on board crashes into sea near Acapulco
- Dallas outlasts Kings in shootout
- More than 2,000 people rally against government in Moscow
- First-ever direct passenger flights between Spain and Gibraltar begin
- Silva's maiden century strengthens Sri Lanka's hand
- Silva's maiden century strengthens Sri Lanka's hand
- Actress Gong Li says biggest challenge in Hollywood is tackling non-Chinese characters
- Nigeria's ruling party votes for presidential candidate
- Mexican federal police leave Oaxaca City center in sign conflict is ending
- North Korea, US demand compromise but appear not to budge ahead of nuclear talks
- Striking union workers protest Goodyear tire stores in U.S. and Canada
- Search for communist-era police file runs into wall of Romanian bureaucracy
- Lead female role in new Jet Li movie goes to Chinese actress-director Xu Jinglei
- Lead female role in new Jet Li movie goes to Chinese actress-director Xu Jinglei
- Increased diversity makes a difference in the nation's food industry
- Frustrated by war, corruption, voters usher out Bush's Republicans
- Alive and well, Hollywood rebounds from business slump of 2005 _ thanks to `Pirates'
- `Jersey Boys' and `The History Boys' dominate Broadway in 2006
- A year of gaffes and tragedies from America _ and the world _ show up on YouTube
- Barely a century after discovery, Equator's glaciers are slipping away in warmer world
- High consumption, low recycling push Puerto Rico toward reckoning with garbage
- Tsunami-stricken beaches revive, but survivors carry deep scars
- Mexican military plane with 4 on board crashes into sea near Acapulco
- Upcoming events for 2007
- Silva makes 152, Vettori takes 7 wickets as New Zealand faces huge run chase
- Silva makes 152, Vettori takes 7 wickets as New Zealand faces huge run chase
- United Arab Emirates holds its first election with hand-picked voters
- Japanese, U.S. nuclear envoys head to Beijing for six-party talks
- Japanese, U.S. nuclear envoys head to Beijing for six-party talks
- Bush's no-exit options for Iraq
- Lead female role in new Jet Li movie goes to Chinese actress-director Xu Jinglei
- Edwards plans US presidential campaign announcement as Bayh bids goodbye
- Abbas' decision to call early elections fraught with legal and political obstacles
- A look at possible Palestinian presidential candidates
- Joey Lauren Adams Shows Film in Ark.
- Japanese, US nuclear envoys head to Beijing for six-way North Korea talks
- Hepatitis outbreak infects 36 at south China school
- Joey Lauren Adams Shows Film in Ark.
- Actress Joey Lauren Adams makes directorial debut
- Malaysia's Anwar: Government stifling non-Muslims' rights
- Cowboys beat Falcons, bolster playoff hopes
- Unemployed German finds celebrity, job offer _ and all it took was a haircut and shave
- Scotland wins toss, decides to bat first in first one-day
- Scotland wins toss, decides to bat first in first one-day
- Newspaper's plagiarism probe clears editorial page writer's work in US state Minnesota
- U.S. envoy calls for progress at nuclear talks, set to meet later with NKorea envoy
- Silva makes 152, Vettori takes 7 wickets as New Zealand faces huge run chase
- Silva makes 152, Vettori takes 7 wickets as New Zealand faces huge run chase
- US officials want more information about BP pipeline replacement plan in Alaska
- Abbas calls for early elections, as power struggle with Hamas escalates
- In message to Abbas, gunmen attack training base of his Presidential Guard
- In message to Abbas, gunmen attack training base of his Presidential Guard
- US envoy to nuclear talks says negotiations at crucial stage
- Three U.S. soldiers die in roadside bombing in Iraq
- Cook, Bell lead England resistance in third Ashes test
- Cook, Bell lead England resistance in third Ashes test
- Iraq: 2006 marks end of illusions as US struggles for new strategy to stave off disaster
- U.S. slowdown to drag on global growth, but Asia, Europe seen resilient
- Old nemeses _ war, AIDS, nukes _ bedeviled the world in '06
- Thousands of Tamil civilians brave flooded, mined jungle paths to flee Sri Lanka fighting
- Nigeria's ruling party chooses nominee for presidential elections
- Bangladesh vs. Scotland 2nd one-day international
- Bangladesh vs. Scotland 2nd one-day international
- Man shot to death in gang battles in East Timor's capital
- Nigeria's ruling party chooses nominee for presidential elections
- Cook, Bell lead English resistance in third test
- Cook, Bell lead English resistance in third test
- Bangladesh score 278 for six against Scotland in second one-day match
- Bangladesh score 278 for six against Scotland in second one-day match
- Philippine president pledges police will capture congressman's killers
- Philippine president pledges police will capture congressman's killers
- FIFA to lift competition ban on Iran
- FIFA to lift competition ban on Iran
- Pyongyang urges Japan to investigate North Korean's disappearance
- Pyongyang urges Japan to investigate North Korean's disappearance
- Church-led rally stirs concern of possible violence in Philippines
- Silva makes 152, Vettori takes 7 wickets as New Zealand faces huge run chase
- Abbas to meet with Central Election Commission in first move toward new elections
- $2,000 Bench Taken From Historic Site
- SKorea's Chi reclaims WBC featherweight title in Seoul
- SKorea's Chi reclaims WBC featherweight title in Seoul
- Key Episcopal parishes in Virginia to vote Sunday on whether to break away from church
- SKorea's Chi reclaims WBC featherweight title in Seoul
- In message to Abbas, gunmen attack training base of his Presidential Guard
- In message to Abbas, gunmen attack training base of his Presidential Guard
- Makeover Brings Man Fame and Job Offers
- In message to Abbas, gunmen attack training base of his Presidential Guard
- Aboutrika leads Al Ahly to third place in Club World Cup
- Aboutrika leads Al Ahly to third place in Club World Cup
- Bangladesh vs. Scotland 2nd one-day international
- Bangladesh vs. Scotland 2nd one-day international
- Bangladesh wins second one-day against Scotland
- Bangladesh wins second one-day against Scotland
- Senior Fatah member says party expected to ask Abbas to seek re-election
- Veteran French Rocker Escapes Taxes
- Cook, Bell signal England's resolve to save the Ashes
- Cook, Bell signal England's resolve to save the Ashes
- Divisions emerge in Zimbabwe ruling party over extension of Mugabe term
- Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee wins Volvo Masters
- Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee wins Volvo Masters
- Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee wins Volvo Masters
- Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee wins Volvo Masters
- Blair urges democratic supporters victory over terrorists
- Police: Fire, stampede, wall collapse kill 27 at Pakistan wedding party
- Palestinian election commission says it needs at least three months to prepare for new vote
- Palander leads after opening run of giant slalom
- Asia fends off Sorenstam's Internationals' charge to win Lexus Cup
- Asia fends off Sorenstam's Internationals' charge to win Lexus Cup
- Blair urges democratic supporters victory over terrorists
- SKorea hit by heavy snow leaving 1 dead, 16 injured
- Palander leads after opening run of giant slalom
- Church-led rally ends without incident or expected mammoth crowd
- Cook, Bell signal England's resolve to save the Ashes
- Cook, Bell signal England's resolve to save the Ashes
- Paparazzi Agency Sues Perez Hilton
- Blair urges democratic supporters to victory over terrorists
- India sets South Africa 402 to win first test
- France wins women's relay at World Cup
- Nigeria's ruling party chooses nominee for presidential elections
- Bangladesh beat Scotland by 146 runs in second one-day match, clinch series 2-0
- Bangladesh beat Scotland by 146 runs in second one-day match, clinch series 2-0
- Barthez ends retirement to help Nantes fight relegation
- Greek Cypriots vote in local elections
- Gunmen attack convoy of Hamas foreign minister, raising tensions in Gaza
- US envoy urges Bangladesh political parties to be flexible, government to stay neutral
- Asia fends off Sorenstam's Internationals' charge to win Lexus Cup
- Asia fends off Sorenstam's Internationals' charge to win Lexus Cup
- Barthez ends retirement to help Nantes fight relegation
- Abbas, Haniyeh would run neck-and-neck if presidential elections held now: poll
- Brazil's Internacional upsets Barcelona to win Club title
- Brazil's Internacional upsets Barcelona to win Club title
- Gunmen attack convoy of Hamas foreign minister, raising tensions in Gaza
- Cook in two minds after gutsy century
- Cook in two minds after gutsy century
- Palander beats Miller in giant slalom
- Bhutan's new king pledges to build on his father's legacy to modernize Himalayan nation
- Cook, Bell signal England's resolve to save the Ashes
- Cook, Bell signal England's resolve to save the Ashes
- Siemens' supervisory board chief won't step down amid corruption investigation
- Paparazzi Sues Celeb Blogger for $7.6M
- Paparazzi Sues Celeb Blogger for $7.6M
- Gunmen attack convoy of Hamas foreign minister, raising tensions in Gaza
- Akhtar says there's lack of education among players on doping
- Brazil's Internacional upsets Barcelona to win Club title
- Brazil's Internacional upsets Barcelona to win Club title
- Main U.S. nuclear envoy says NKorea talks at 'fork in road' between diplomacy, sanctions
- Kuwaiti information minister resigns to pre-empt questioning in parliament
- Paparazzi agency sues blogger Perez Hilton alleging copyright infringement for use of photos
- South Africa struggling at 69-3, chasing total of 402 to win
- FIFA Club World Cup Champions
- Berlusconi ally says ex-premier to have surgery in United States
- Spain's regulators checked Air Madrid's fleet daily since May due to safety concerns
- Russia beats Czech Republic 4-1 in Euro Hockey Tour
- Russia beats Czech Republic 4-1 in Euro Hockey Tour
- Rangers get late equalizer, draw 1-1 with Celtic in Scottish Premier League
- Palander wins giant slalom, Miller second
- Prosecutors question jailed Egyptian opposition leader on new allegations, wife says
- Els wins South African Open by three strokes
- Norway upsets Russia to win men's World Cup relay
- Russia, Germany win relays at World Cup cross-country meet
- Inzamam named captain for South Africa tour and World Cup
- Internacional fans take to the streets in Brazil to celebrate world title
- UEFA look to implement rules to curb influence of wealthy owners
- Israeli soccer match called off after players admit taking bribe to throw game
- Drogba's late goal give Chelsea 3-2 win over Everton in Premier League
- Portugal marks centenary of the birth of composer Fernando Lopes-Graca
- Blair urges democratic supporters victory over terrorists
- Huntelaar's hat trick helps Ajax beat Excelsior Rotterdam 3-1 in Dutch league
- Palander's victory extends Austria's winless streak to 10 races
- Els wins South African Open by three strokes
- Ahmadinejad's allies struggle in Iran elections
- Congratulations! You've been named Time magazine's person of the year
- 2007's economic prospects seen on par with 2006
- DPP officials deny visiting escort club
- Attack on Hamas convoy raises pressure on Abbas
- DPP criticizes KMT for holding youth forum with rival China
- Olympic torch to tour Taiwan, official reports
- Interior ministry pledges to continue efforts to improve human rights
- Wu advised against attending hearings
- Su lauds Chen's diplomatic stamina
- Meeting between leaders of KMT, PFP in the works
- In Brief
- EPA says plastic bag use down
- Six state-run firms post losses totaling NT$19.87b
- CLA program provides part-time jobs for poor students
- Kenyans break own records in annual Taipei marathon
- In Brief
- NASA delays shuttle landing for fourth spacewalk
- Riot force ends occupation of Mexican town
- Carter's Mideast book polarizes opinion
- Failed killing tantamount to torture, doctor says
- Blair vows support at Iraq meeting
- In Brief
- Gang battles in East Timor leave 1 dead
- Church-led rally stirs concern in the Philippines
- Fertility rate in Japan seen to fall further
- Sadness, gratitude greet news that Bhutan King is quitting throne
- Fire kills 27 at Pakistan wedding party
- Thousands of Tamil civilians flee fighting
- Fear of Egyptian state and 'evil eye' challenge census takers' attempts to capture a snapshot of their society
- Keeping my head down as Congo tries democracy
- China's Muslim women leading prayers
- Japan principal uses private sector skill at school
- Doha Games show way for Taiwan
- In Brief
- Aging 'Rocky' returns to boxing ring
- Low-fat diet may prevent return of cancer for some
- Restaurateur Arthur Rautio knows how to cater to different tastes
- Bank of Japan keeps investors guessing on rates
- With dollar slide, European bargain-hunters swarm New York
- Sizzling PRC stocks nearly double in value
- "K" Line, Hanjin swap stock purchase
- Maersk improves NASA service
- European Union ministers call for stricter safety rules
- Intermodal 2006 exhibit in Hamburg scores great success
- APL unveils plan to cut vessel emissions
- Union workers protest at Goodyear tire stores in U.S., Canada
- Qantas seen looking to Asia for growth
- NYSE-Euronext shareholders to judge trans-Atlantic merger
- Thongchai triumphs at Volvo Masters
- No common sense in NBA brawl
- New Year festivity at Caesar Park Taipei
- Xmas & New Year at Kuva-Chateau
- Swear launches special promotion
- TSC Restaurant serves new menus
- Yuletide celebration at Han-Hsien
- Tallest gingerbread house in Taiwan
- Wenger may be in trouble after sendoff
- Asia scores stunning Lexus Cup victory
- Controversy hits South Africans
- Late wickets on fourth day rock England's hopes of comeback
- Real in talks to buy Gago from Boca
- Barcelona heartbroken in its quest for history
- Pacific fisheries group maintains tuna quotas: media
- Five die in a construction accident
- End the discrimination against Ping Pu Aborigines
- Drogba's late goal gives Chelsea win; Tottenham beats Manchester City
- Norway beats Russia to win women's European Handball Championship
- Internacional fans take to the streets in Brazil to celebrate world title
- Brazilians win 10-kilometer race in Rio de Janeiro
- Serie A Summaries
- PSG fans boo, call for Lacombe to step down after 0-0 draw in French league
- Incoming Senate Majority Leader Reid says U.S. troop surge OK, but only for a few months
- Jacobsen wins World Cup ski jumping event
- Russia wins Channel One Cup; Finland edges Sweden
- Berlusconi ally says ex-premier to have surgery in United States
- Which 'Yule Log' Will Burn Brightest?
- Gunmen attack convoy of Hamas foreign minister, raising tensions in Gaza
- Sevilla downs Recreativo 3-1, moves atop Spanish league
- TV Offers Competing Yule Logs on Dec. 25
- Chief US communications regulator says cities blocking cable competition
- Abbas pushed into elections gamble after running out of options
- Berlusconi ally says ex-premier to have surgery in U.S.
- Barcelona defender Zambrotta sidelined for a month
- Werder Bremen becomes Bendesliga's winter champion on Naldo's late goal
- German Soccer Summaries
- Smith's `Happyness' Debuts at No. 1
- Will Smith's `Pursuit' pays off with $27 million No. 1 debut; `Eragon' is No. 2
- Man United loses to West Ham, Chelsea beats Everton in Premier League
- AEK beats Panionios 4-0 in Greek league
- Former POW, Sen. John McCain, meets with families of captured Israeli soldiers
- Young breast cancer patients test super-hormone treatment
- Leader of small Palestinian faction says Fatah and Hamas have reached cease-fire deal
- Stores count on procrastinators to make their holiday sales goals
- Dos Santos, Dragulescu win gold in gymnastics World Cup Final in Brazil
- Werder Bremen becomes Bundesliga's winter champion on Naldo's late goal
- Violence rages in Gaza despite talk of cease-fire
- Former Iranian president in lead for powerful clerical body
- FC Porto beats Pacos de Ferreira 4-0 for sixth straight victory
- Inter beats Messina 2-0 for club-record ninth straight win in Serie A
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Sevilla downs Recreativo 3-1 and moves atop Spanish league, Madrid wins 1-0
- Serie A Summaries
- Spanish Soccer Summaries
- Inter beats Messina 2-0 for club-record ninth straight win in Serie A
- Experts: High-rise security is a 'balancing act'
- Juninho scores two, leads Lyon rout of Lens; PSG fans call for Lacombe's job
- Italian Soccer Capsules
- Woods finishes the season in style
- Henin-Hardenne voted sportswoman of the year in Belgium
- Germany soccer team wins country's top sports award
- Sunday Finale: Who Will Be CBS Survivor?
- Brawl rulings likely to come Monday
- Bucyrus International to buy German underground mining supplier
- Authorities tighten security ahead of rally in Bangladesh capital
- Murali's magic steers Sri Lanka toward test win
- Pilots' union raises concerns about Qantas takeover
- Nigeria's ruling party chooses nominee for presidential elections
- Woods finishes the season in style
- US retailers report profits from unused gift cards
- Forecaster says Australian commodity exports will rise 13 percent this year
- Jerry Seinfeld working on animated 'Bee Movie' with DreamWorks, due out in Nov.
- Seinfeld Working on Animated 'Bee Movie'
- Japanese stocks higher, dollar down against the yen in early trade
- Conmebol to conduct draw for Copa Libertadores on Wednesday
- Rabbi with kidney failure to receive new kidney from Methodist pastor
- Once Municipal wins first title in 57 years
- Mediators: Hamas, Fatah reach cease-fire to end days of violence
- Motagua beats traditional rival Olimpia for title
- Top Senate Democrat says troop surge in Iraq OK, but only for a few months
- Colombia to formally bid for 2014 FIFA World Cup
- Japan to launch engineering test satellite aboard H2-A rocket
- Bank of Japan begins 2-day board meeting amid expectations rate will remain unchanged
- New tropical storm threatens typhoon-battered Philippines
- Yao scores 32, Rockets end slide with 108-103 victory over Clippers
- U.S. lawmakers: Cuban officials say Castro to return to public life
- In the Everglades, biologists pursue an exotic, voracious foe: the Burmese python
- Rising tide of invasive, exotic species
- `Larva hunters' track malaria's climb into African highlands, seeking climate link
- Shop for shoes, get a shot of Botox: Medical spas move into malls to reach more customers
- An envelope in a vast archive starts the paper trail of a lost life
- Japanese stocks gain on Wall Street's performance; dollar down vs the yen
- Several US parishes to split from Episcopal Church in feud over sexuality
- Sri Lanka beats New Zealand by 217 runs to tie test series
- Court: Australian concert promoter can't stop eBay from selling scalped tickets
- Israel launches Bahasa Indonesian Web site to spur dialogue with Muslims
- Sagawa Express and China Postal Bureau tie up for delivery service
- 'Happyness' Pays Off at Box Office
- 5 survivors whittled down to Kwon in conclusion of TV reality show 'Survivor'
- Outspoken lawyer, legislator elected head of Hong Kong Democratic Party
- Emmy-winning 'Rocky and Bullwinkle' TV writer Chris Hayward dies at 81
- Reports: Wal-Mart China headquarters sets up Communist Party branch
- Sunday Finale: Yul Kwon Wins 'Survivor'
- Internal Palestinian violence rages across Gaza Strip
- Boeing announces 2 additional jet orders from Qatar, Kenya Airways
- Suppliers a key to catching drug cheats, says Australian official
- Pietersen keeps England's Ashes hopes alive
- Japan denies Pyongyang's allegation of kidnapping of North Korean
- Malaysian activists mourn architectural wonder-house's demolition
- Gaza violence continues after factions announce cease-fire
- US startup company delivers Web videos to cell phones
- New York's Met and Seattle Opera to co-produce Gluck's `Iphigenie en Tauride'
- Former spy chief takes over a Pentagon looking for change
- Indian lawmakers to debate US nuclear deal in Parliament
- America's 'Sin City' may help set the course for 2008 presidential candidate choices
- Australia wins back the Ashes with victory in the third test
- Abandoned Chinese "mermaid" baby dies
- Philippine shares hit fresh 9 1/2-year high
- Court: Australian concert promoter can't stop eBay from selling scalped tickets
- Australia beats England to regain Ashes
- Australia beats England to regain Ashes
- Arena scores franchise-record 60 points for Wizards
- Radha Mitchell says new film set in wartime China open to local influences
- Bank of Japan begins 2-day board meeting amid expectations rate will remain unchanged
- Bank of Japan begins 2-day board meeting amid expectations rate will remain unchanged
- China Mengniu Dairy forms yogurt joint venture with France's Groupe Danone
- Pilots' union raises concerns about Qantas takeover
- Banks boost Australian stocks to record high
- Japan, SKorea hold high-level talks amid hopes of resuming free-trade parley
- Japan, SKorea hold high-level talks amid hopes of resuming free-trade parley
- Thai National's People Assembly pick 200 constitution drafters
- Thai National's People Assembly pick 200 constitution drafters
- Japan launches engineering test satellite aboard H2-A rocket
- Firm set to acquire US real estate giant Century 21 parent company for $6.6 billion
- Japan launches engineering test satellite aboard H2-A rocket
- Taiwan shares rise following Wall Street gains
- Australia beats England to regain Ashes
- Japanese stocks rise to 7-month high on upbeat outlook, Wall Street's rally
- Australia beats England to regain Ashes
- Japanese stocks rise to 7-month high on upbeat outlook, Wall Street's rally
- NKorea nuclear talks resume after 13-month pause, testing Pyongyang's will to disarm
- New Zealand stocks end flat amid light trading
- Ponting sees Ashes retrieval plan to its conclusion
- Ponting sees Ashes retrieval plan to its conclusion
- Boards of Norway's Statoil and Norsk Hydro recommend merger of petroleum units
- Japan's Matsushita to produce new lithium-ion battery safe from overheating
- Japan's Matsushita to produce new lithium-ion battery safe from overheating
- Japan launches engineering test satellite aboard H2-A rocket
- Flintoff sees the Ashes from both sides, and it hurts
- Flintoff sees the Ashes from both sides, and it hurts
- Thai National Assembly picks 200 constitution drafters
- Thai National Assembly picks 200 constitution drafters
- Germany's Bayer sells Wolff Walsrode unit to Dow Chemical
- Reports: China to limit use of grains for biofuels amid renewed worries over supply
- Reports: China to limit use of grains for biofuels amid renewed worries over supply
- Chinese stocks surge to new record high; yuan up against dollar
- Chinese travel agency fined for selling cheap air tickets
- South Korean stocks rise 0.8 percent, led by telecoms
- Dollar lower against yen in Asian trading as traders await BOJ meeting
- Dollar lower against yen in Asian trading as traders await BOJ meeting
- Air America Radio, still in bankruptcy proceedings, says it is close to finding a buyer
- Philippine shares hit fresh 9 1/2-year high
- Communist Party branch set up at Wal-Mart's China headquarters
- China Life Insurance shares to begin trading in Shanghai on Jan. 9
- China Life Insurance shares to begin trading in Shanghai on Jan. 9
- Japanese stocks rise to 7-month high on upbeat outlook, Wall Street's rally
- Japanese stocks rise to 7-month high on upbeat outlook, Wall Street's rally
- Police arrest German suspected of defrauding 300 victims around Europe via Internet
- Matsuzaka returns to Japan after 'tough' negotiations
- Matsuzaka returns to Japan after 'tough' negotiations
- Gaza violence continues after factions announce cease-fire
- Euro 2008 qualifiers to be available via Internet
- Hong Kong's airport says November passengers up 9 percent on year
- Ashes should stay in Australia: Ponting
- More than 3,000 protesters demand Philippine president's ouster
- Norwegian oil companies Statoil and Norsk Hydro plan merger
- Germany's Henkel says CEO Ulrich Lehner to step down
- Chinese airline fined for cheap air tickets
- Japanese stocks rise to 7-month high on upbeat outlook, Wall Street's rally
- Japanese stocks rise to 7-month high on upbeat outlook, Wall Street's rally
- Warne one away from 700 test wickets
- Warne one away from 700 test wickets
- Hong Kong shares rise for 3rd straight session on gains in China Mobile
- Nippon Steel signs strategic alliance with Brazilian mining giant CVRD
- Nippon Steel signs strategic alliance with Brazilian mining giant CVRD
- Singapore shares rise to record, led by telecoms
- As EU memberships nears, organized crime fears grip in Bulgaria
- Kyodo News agency reports that NEC to recall 15,000 laptop computers
- Kyodo News agency reports that NEC to recall 15,000 laptop computers
- BMW, Peugeot Citroen to expand joint research on motor engines
- NEC recalls 15,000 laptop computers over fears they could catch fire
- NEC recalls 15,000 laptop computers over fears they could catch fire
- Marsh happy to see Ashes back in Australia
- Christianity takes on African flavor
- North Korea demands lifting of all sanctions before it will disarm
- Euro slightly higher against U.S. dollar
- Malaysian shares fall on profit taking
- LPGA Tour-sanctioned Lexus Cup to move from Singapore to Australia
- India defeats South Africa by 123 runs
- Most Asian markets close higher as Japanese stocks hit a fresh 7-month high
- Most Asian markets close higher as Japanese stocks hit a fresh 7-month high
- EU clears drugmaker Merck to buy majority stake in Serono
- China approves bank sale to Citigroup-led consortium
- China approves bank sale to Citigroup-led consortium
- Bulgaria to sign new gas agreement with Gazprom
- Puma CEO says company will do well without partners, but welcomes investors
- Authorities advance date of Bangladesh elections because of religious festival
- Authorities advance date of Bangladesh elections because of religious festival
- U.S. dollar, gold down in European morning trading
- Audi to begin producing A6 model in India next year
- Flintoff sees the Ashes from both sides, and it hurts
- Flintoff sees the Ashes from both sides, and it hurts
- Global energy hunger brings oil and gas boom to Arctic Barents Sea
- Indonesian shares fall, led by declines in telecoms, car distributors
- Blair praises Abbas for "landmark" speech in calling elections, says next weeks critical
- Telethon raises US$50 million for children with cancer in Ukraine
- Tissot leads opening slalom run; Miller crashes out again
- Nikko Cordial reportedly faces largest fine in Japanese history for accounting irregularities
- Criticism begins for England after Ashes defeat
- U.N. favors interim force of Gurkhas to monitor rebel weapons in Nepal
- Express Scripts Inc. to launch a $26 billion takeover bid for rival Caremark Rx Inc.
- India's Tata Motors in joint venture with Thailand's Thonburi to manufacture trucks
- India's Tata Motors in joint venture with Thailand's Thonburi to manufacture trucks
- South Korea, Ukraine agree to boost cooperation in space, defense
- Most Asian markets close higher as Japanese stocks hit a fresh 7-month high
- Most Asian markets close higher as Japanese stocks hit a fresh 7-month high
- Most Asian markets close higher as Japanese stocks hit a fresh 7-month high
- Most Asian markets close higher as Japanese stocks hit a fresh 7-month high
- Thailand agrees to increase its purchase of electricity from Laos
- FIFA Soccer Rankings
- EU: U.S. slowdown will have only limited effect on euro-zone
- Tissot leads opening slalom run; Miller crashes out again
- China approves bank sale to Citigroup-led consortium
- Oil industry to the rescue of Arctic town
- India wins by 123 runs for first test victory in South Africa
- Investment concerns drive down Thai shares by 0.8 percent
- Cyprus' capital elects first woman mayor
- Japan ruling party official calls U.S. bombing of Japan a crime
- VNU, owner of Nielsen's ratings, says it will cut 4,000 jobs in 2007
- SKorean scientist claims creating world's first female cloned dog
- Brazil the world team of the year for fifth straight year
- Court: Australian concert promoter can't stop eBay from selling scalped tickets
- U.N. favors interim force of Gurkhas to monitor rebel weapons in Nepal
- Austrian Airlines creates company to market aircraft maintenance services
- Reports: Russia's economics minister says economy may grow by 7 percent in 2006
- Norwegian oil companies Statoil and Norsk Hydro plan merger
- Indian shares rise, led by oil major ONGC
- FIFA Soccer Rankings
- Brazil the world team of the year for fifth straight year
- London's FTSE-100 index down 3.2 points at 6256.8 at midday
- Bangladesh political alliance threatens more protests ahead of upcoming election
- Bangladesh political alliance threatens more protests ahead of upcoming election
- Doping scandal upsets Ullrich's retirement plans
- Artist Larry Zox dies of cancer at 69
- Cingular makes deal with MySpace.com
- Indian lawmakers debate U.S. nuclear deal in Parliament
- Activists raise alarm as 7,000 fewer girls are born every day in India
- Larsson wins slalom ahead of Ligety
- Shareholders attempt to sue Australian developer of London stadium
- German investigators search homes of Ratiopharm sales reps in bribery probe
- Indian actor Sanjay Dutt pleads for extension of bail in illegal arms case
- Indian actor Sanjay Dutt pleads for extension of bail in illegal arms case
- Former spy chief takes over Pentagon amid Iraq strategy review
- Larsson wins men's World Cup slalom ahead of Ligety
- Indian actor Sanjay Dutt pleads for extension of bail in illegal arms case
- Indian actor Sanjay Dutt pleads for extension of bail in illegal arms case
- North Korea, US begin nuclear talks at odds over disarmament, sanctions
- Sen. Clinton opposes troop surge, indicates decision on presidential run is near
- Everton asks Mourinho to retract comments on Andrew Johnson
- Colombia to formally bid for 2014 FIFA World Cup
- Northern Ireland Protestant politician's daughter settle sex-discrimination case
- Thirty-three people charged for soccer violence in Sweden
- Bush to sign bill for nuclear cooperation with India
- Oil prices retreat after last week's gains, but remain above US$63 a barrel
- Romanian president to call on parliament to condemn communism as a criminal regime
- Trade deficit soars to record reflecting higher oil bill
- Sen. Clinton opposes troop surge, indicates decision on presidential run is near
- Vatican's No. 2 aspires to compete with Italy's soccer elite
- Delphi accepts $3.4 billion in financing from group of investors
- Biomet, maker of hip and knee replacements, to be taken private for $10.9 billion in cash
- German government insists flagship health reform on track despite new turbulence
- Express Scripts Inc. to launch a $26 billion takeover bid for rival Caremark Rx Inc.
- Criticism begins for England after Ashes defeat
- Schalke signs Brazilian defender Gustavo
- Fallon gets September court date for race-fixing charges
- Legendary South African yachtsman Bertie Reed dies at 63
- Strike begins at Chilean copper plant after failed talks over wages
- Bulgaria to sign new gas agreement with Gazprom
- Woman convicted in Red Brigades slayings released early from Rome prison
- Poll shows Europeans split over gay marriage, other EU issues
- Court Says eBay Can Sell Scalped Tickets
- Dortmund lets go coach van Marwijk
- Home Depot directors oppose shareholder group's review proposal
- Wolfsburg gets Dos Santos from Bayern on loan
- Ukraine's PM criticizes presidential decrees
- EU trade chief: Europe should push green policies with trade partners
- Hundreds Mourn Atlantic Records' Founder
- ICC backs WADA move to appeal lifting of doping bans for Akhtar and Asif
- BT says pension deficit has increased; plans to speed up payments to cut shortfall
- Vatican official aspires to compete with Italy's football elite
- Larsson wins men's World Cup slalom ahead of Ligety
- Auto parts supplier Delphi accepts $3.4 billion in financing from private equity group
- Britain investigates allegations of corruption in Ugandan asylum claims
- Galliani's match-fixing penalty reduced by four months
- Norway's Statoil acquires oil and gas operations of Norsk Hydro
- Former spy chief takes over Pentagon amid Iraq strategy review
- Apollo Management LP to acquire real estate brokerage Realogy for $6.65 billion in cash
- Euro marginally higher against U.S. dollar
- Euro marginally higher against U.S. dollar
- ICC supports WADA's stand to appeal against lifting of bans on Pakistan fast bowlers
- Biomet, maker of hip and knee replacements, to be taken private for $10.9 billion in cash
- Liverpool wary of second-string Arsenal in League Cup quarterfinal
- Perform With Timberlake at the Grammys
- Iran seeks calculate oil revenue in euros, not dollars
- Wall Street advances on flurry of takeover deals
- Paparazzi Sue Celeb Blogger for $7.6M
- British opposition leader claims Iraq war has fueled terror threat
- U.S. lawmakers: Cuban officials say Castro to return to public life
- More arrests in widening Israeli soccer scandal
- Bush signs bill for nuclear cooperation with India
- Biomet, maker of hip and knee replacements, to be taken private for $10.9 billion in cash
- British police make arrest in hunt for Ipswich killer
- Sports chief makes offer to resign after subpar Asiad
- Pyongyang defiant at Beijing talks
- Construction accident kills 5 in Taipei county
- Proposal on Taiwan's bid to join U.N. convention passes Legislature
- Survey finds university graduates becoming backbone of industry
- KMT legislator doubts police ability to fight crime
- Taipower delivers first shipment of uranium to U.S.
- Scholars see Taiwan people as losers in recent elections
- Vote-rigging suspect denies making payoffs
- Opinion poll places Chou at bottom
- DPP heavyweights call on its legislators, officials to behave
- In Brief
- KMT opposes planned hike in health insurance premium
- Japan railway authorities to assess high speed train
- Doctors will say if Wu is fit for court, says aide
- China investment applications approved, MOEA confirms
- Seven entertainers fail marijuana test, official report says
- In Brief
- Jordanian king orders closure of Jafr prison
- Mexico could drop revolutionary ban on presidential re-election
- Gates takes helm at Pentagon as differences over Iraq sharpen
- U.S. church torn over sexuality
- Somali Islamic movement backs down from deadline
- Blair meets Abbas as shaky Gaza truce holds
- In Brief
- Defense minister says French troops will be available if requested
- Bhutan King vows to carry on reforms
- Migrants carrying HIV home in poor Indian state
- Thousands rally against Arroyo
- Indonesian quake leaves seven dead and 150 injured
- Tsunami turns Indonesian rebel gun smuggler into noodle chef
- Burmese pythons posing a threat in the Everglades
- Crossing the border of U.S. ID
- Gender equality - A grim portrait
- Booms, busts and bombs that colored Asia's 2006
- Polls open chance to seek consensus on new PRC policy
- In Brief
- Britney Spears 'oops' her way to top viral video chart
- Shanghai 'smiling volunteers' ready to welcome expo visitors
- Obese population rises sharply in Asia
- Chi Mei to add US$31.2m to PRC investment
- Matsushita plans to produce new lithium-ion battery safe from overheating
- Benq cuts 400 jobs, to close R&D center in China
- A380's delay seen costing customers
- Chinatrust denies Goldman Sachs in talks to buy Koo family's stake
- Australian pilots consider blocking sale of Qantas
- Taiex closes up 1.14 percent on ample liquidity
- Go ahead and splurge - wine proves top investment choice
- Greenback slips after mixed U.S. data
- Region's stars pick Australia to win Cup
- Bears clinch NFL playoff edge while Tomlinson sets records
- Xmas dance party at Royal Chiao Hsi
- WASABI presents Monkfish Feast
- Wendel's offers Christmas special
- Christmas dinner at Lakeshore Hotel
- Celebrate Christmas in Regent's Alps Wonderland
- Man United's lead down to two
- Asian Games medalist from India fails sex test
- Woods says 2006 was his best year ever
- Kumble bowls Indian side to historic win
- Future not all bad for England despite crushing defeat
- Spectacular Australia retakes Ashes
- US car makers hit back at environmental damages claim
- Soong not talking alliance between PFP and KMT
- Taiwan should come up with viable sport planning
- Labor chief orders inspection of maritime training centers
- DOLE encourages 'worktrepreneurs' to fuel economy
- Policarpio Street in Mandaluyong lights up with joy of Christmas season
- More than 84,000 disadvantaged persons placed in jobs
- Vice president calls for cabinet reshuffle
- "Walking fee" suspect Yang released on NT$200,000 bail
- lawmakers avoids showdown on pension rules
- The launch of high-speed rail to usher in spatial revolution
- States sue federal government to lower soot levels
- U.S. Senators Kerry and Dodd hold talks with Lebanese leaders on political crisis
- Title of world's best soccer goes to, Internacional?
- European stocks end narrowly mixed
- Italian premier: Berlusconi successfully operated on in the United States
- Wenger charged again with improper conduct
- Norway's Statoil acquires oil and gas operations of Norsk Hydro
- North Korea, U.S. at odds over disarmament, sanctions as they start nuclear talks
- Saudi Arabia announces the largest national budget in its history at over US$ 100 billion
- Wall Street mixed after barrage of buyouts boosts shares
- President condemns Romania's communist-era regime as 'criminal'
- Powell casts doubt on U.S. troop increase; Democratic leader open to short-term surge
- Carlyle Group to buy building roofing and building materials maker ElkCorp for $827 million
- Drugmaker Eli Lilly raises offer for Icos by 6 percent to $34 per share
- Lawmaker's illness raises questions about Democrats' control of Congress; he is conscious at times
- Brian Ashton tipped to be England's new rugby coach
- Heiberg appointed chairman of boxing's reform committee
- Who's Won What Leading Up to the Oscars
- Accounting board to propose revised internal-control standard
- Colombian ranchers admit to backing militias in open letter to Uribe
- NYSE-Euronext wins crucial support ahead of shareholder vote
- America's 'Sin City' may help set the course for 2008 presidential candidate choices
- Sitcom Legend Now Teaching `The Class'
- Borghi turns down offer to coach Boca Juniors
- Jennifer Hope Wills Is the New Christine
- Indian silver medalist in women's race at Asian Games fails gender test
- Bridget Everett Looks at Manhattan Life
- U.S. Federal Reserve endorses SEC bank brokerage proposal
- U.S. casino company Harrah's board said to accept $90 per share buyout offer
- Harrah's board said to accept $90 per share buyout by Apollo, Texas Pacific Group
- Tenor Tanner Sings Holiday Classics
- Trash Becomes Art at San Francisco Dump
- Harrah's said to accept $90 per share buyout by Apollo, Texas Pacific Group
- Borghi turns down offer to coach Boca Juniors
- A Charlotte Rae Recording Is Born Again
- Officials: No deal yet in Georgia-Turkey-Azerbaijan talks on Caspian gas quotas
- Scottish Troops Must Share Scarce Kilts
- Berlin police on alert for controversial staging of Mozart's 'Idomeneo'
- Bush: Civilian nuclear pact with India bolsters strategic relations
- FedEx buys British shipper for $234 million
- Axl Rose Says New Album Coming March 6
- Blair praises Abbas for leadership in calling elections, blames Hamas for Palestinian problems
- Gates, taking the helm at the Pentagon, says failure in Iraq would be a `calamity' for U.S.
- Libyan relatives, Bulgaria wait for verdict in AIDS retrial
- Eli Lilly raises offer for ICOS by 6 percent to $34 per share
- For `RealAge' Doctor, It's About YOU
- Eli Lilly raises offer for ICOS by 6 percent to $34 per share
- List of scorers of most centuries in test cricket
- Axl Rose Delays Guns N' Roses' `Chinese Democracy' Album to March 6, apologizes on Web site
- NYSE-Euronext wins crucial support ahead of shareholder vote
- Highest test cricket runscorers
- Bolivia, Venezuela forming state energy venture to tap Andean natural gas
- Fatone Wants to Appear on ABC Dance Show
- Inter Milan in winning habit
- Harrah's board said to accept $90 per share Apollo, Texas Pacific Group buyout
- Colombia begins effort to host 2014 FIFA World Cup
- Joey Fatone says in radio interview he'd like to appear on TV's `Dancing With the Stars'
- Terrell Owens fined $35,000 for spitting
- Colombia to sell 19 percent stake in Isagen energy generator
- Fatone Wants to Appear on ABC Dance Show
- Home Depot directors oppose shareholder group's review proposal
- Review: `Golden Flower' Cursed by Excess
- Warner Music Group to buy majority stake in rock music label for $73.5 million
- Joey Fatone says in radio interview he'd like to appear on TV's `Dancing With the Stars'
- Review: `Painted Veil': Dour but Worthy
- Mexico's tax agency appeals court ruling favoring U.S.-owned Banamex
- FIFA Player of the Year
- Scottish Troops Must Share Scarce Kilts
- Fatone Wants to Appear on ABC Dance Show
- Perform With Timberlake at the Grammys
- Hundreds Mourn Atlantic Records' Founder
- Online Vote Says Spears Worst Dog Owner
- Review: O'Toole Dazzles in `Venus'
- Gold down
- Early Garland Recordings Fail to Sell
- Dollar trades mixed against major currencies after trade deficit report
- Music Review: Bow Wow
- Early studio recordings by Judy Garland fail to sell at an auction in Los Angeles
- States sue federal government to lower soot levels
- Early Garland Recordings Fail to Sell
- Vatican official aspires to compete with Italy's football elite
- Marsh happy to see Ashes back in Australia
- Giuliana DePandi Engaged to Bill Rancic
- Terrell Owens fined $35,000 for spitting
- Online Vote Says Spears Worst Dog Owner
- Gov. Rod Blagojevich of Illinois signs minimum wage increase
- US states sue Bush administration to lower soot levels
- Review: `Rocky' Offers Self-Parody
- Fabio Cannavaro wins FIFA player of the year award
- Immigration officials issue warrant to hold Yoko Ono's driver
- U.S. lawmakers: Cuban officials say Castro to return to public life
- Rapper Finds Inspiration in Chaucer
- Voters cast ballots in second round of UAE's first elections
- Abbas says he is determined to go ahead with elections, despite factional fighting
- Joey Fatone says in radio interview he'd like to appear on TV's `Dancing With the Stars'
- Crude oil falls on warm weather
- Study says black cohosh is all but ineffective at easing hot flashes and night sweats
- Memory of Sept 11 disaster more vivid for those close to scene
- Ex-communications bureau chief says agency likely to lose indecency case
- Men Try to Smuggle Birds in Pocket, Pack
- NASD fines Allianz Life unit $5 million for 'widespread' violations
- U.S. tentatively endorses Abbas call for new Palestinian elections
- Pollock Paintings Not So Easy to Spot
- Judge Makes 23 Spend Christmas in Jail
- Express Scripts competes with CVS in making $26 billion bid for Caremark
- Woman Accused in Christmas Card Pot Plot
- Giuliana DePandi Engaged to Bill Rancic
- Ex-Saints quarterback sues Titans for mascot ending his season
- Software maker Oracle 2Q earnings climb 21 percent to match analyst estimates
- Silver sinks to 7-week low; gold also down, sugar up
- New Jersey moves to boost embryonic stem cell research, follows other U.S. states
- Indian silver medalist in women's race at Asian Games fails gender test
- 'Grinches' Accused of Puncturing Frosty
- Fulham beats Middlesbrough 2-1 in Premier League
- Harrah's board said to accept $16.7 billion offer from Apollo, Texas Pacific Group
- Cops Put 2 on Ice After Frosty Stabbing
- FIFA Women's Player of the Year
- Private equity in the homestretch for record number of deals in 2006
- Aaron Carter Says He's Smitten With Love
- U.S. tentatively endorses Abbas call for new Palestinian elections
- After labor dispute, all workers back on job at World Trade Center skyscraper
- E! Anchor Engaged to 'Apprentice' Winner
- Axl Rose Says New Album Coming March 6
- Woods, Ochoa receive U.S. golf writers' awards
- U.S. files civil charges against former Fannie Mae chief Raines, other top executives
- Cartoon Creator Joe Barbera Dies
- Longtime U.S. congressional opponent of Cuba sanctions says Democrats will help his side
- Former World Series MVP Sherry dies
- Blair's foreign policy aims grounded by White House snubs, report claims
- U.S. Senators Kerry and Dodd hold talks with Lebanese leaders on political crisis
- Joe Barbera, half of Yogi Bear creator team, dies
- Chavez moves to unify supporters under single socialist party in Venezuela
- NYSE-Euronext wins crucial support before shareholder vote
- Stocks of mining equipment makers surge on consolidation, earnings reports
- Bush signs away decades of U.S. nuclear policy with new cooperation deal with India
- A look back at 2006 in business, in newsmakers' own words
- United Auto Workers faces tough year with plant closures, contract talks
- `Pursuit of Happyness' Tops Box Office
- You like? Israelis do, as the Hebrew in 'Borat' provides a running inside joke
- Activists raise alarm as 7,000 fewer girls are born every day in India
- Will Smith's father-son drama `The Pursuit of Happyness' debuts at No. 1 in box-office take
- Bank of Japan ends 2-day meeting amid expectations rate will remain unchanged
- Australia stays with winning combination for fourth test
- American injured in car stunt in Shanghai
- Japanese stocks fall on open; dollar lower against yen
- Patti LaBelle Cancels Gospel Tour
- Deutsche Oper production casts Mozart opera as parable for mankind's liberation from religion
- It's a Daughter for Jeffrey Tambor
- Billy Graham says he and his wife will decide their burial site
- Gates warns of calamity if Iraq effort fails, as Pentagon reports further surge in Iraq violence
- Zidane's World Cup headbutt hits soccer's image
- Jeffrey Tambor of `Larry Sanders' and `Arrested Development' welcomes baby daughter
- Could rerouting nerves restore some bladder control after spine injury?
- Coroner criticizes authorities over fatal fire storm in Australian capital
- Lawyer says Australian terror suspect cannot be visited by psychiatrist at Guantanamo Bay
- Publisher Allegedly Cited 'Jewish Cabal'
- Intel partners with Saudi firms to develop electronic Quran
- Tepid Response to Controversial Opera
- Berlin opera re-stages Mozart work dropped over security fears
- Mexican pop singer Gloria Trevi hands out presents in prison she was once held
- Woman Tells Cop She Bought 'Bad Crack'
- US trade deficit soars to record reflecting higher oil bill
- Official: US Airways willing to raise its bid for Delta, currently at $8.4 billion
- Gatlin, Landis lead the way in year of doping
- Tropical storm stalls off Philippines, may dissipate or head toward Japan
- Cartoon Creator Joe Barbera Dies
- Yogi Bear Creator Joe Barbera Dies at 95
- Japan sees 2 percent economic growth next year, but downgrades current year forecast
- Japanese stocks edge down at midday; dollar lower against yen
- Health is one reason why L.T. is having jaw-dropping season
- Publisher Allegedly Cited 'Jewish Cabal'
- Mexico's lower house approves 2007 income bill raising tax on soft drinks and cigarettes
- Publisher Allegedly Cited 'Jewish Cabal'
- Fired O.J. Simpson publisher allegedly referred to 'Jewish cabal' in phone conversation
- Tests point to norovirus as cause of US restaurant illness
- Cabinet spokesman: patriotism bill, defence agency upgrade mark break with postwar era
- Stallone Still Packs Punch With 'Rocky'
- Japanese restaurants to call for more U.S. beef imports
- Members of Philadelphia papers' largest union approve contract
- Malaysian oil palm producer KL Kepong to buy Swiss oleochemical company
- W.Va. Couple Marry at Live Nativity
- Yahoo exec, Repubican strategist to lead The ONE Campaign's board
- Bank of Japan leaves benchmark interest rate unchanged, as expected
- Rockers Sue Memorabilia Web Site
- Coroner criticizes authorities over fatal fires in Australian capital
- Rock heavyweights sue Web site to stop sales of memorabilia, bootlegged recordings
- Yogi Bear Creator Joe Barbera Dies at 95
- Asian Development Bank lends US$50 million for Indonesia's madrasa schools
- Honda sees global sales rising 5 percent in 2006, planning new engine plant in Japan
- Woman Tells Cop She Bought 'Bad Crack'
- Fletcher remains defiant despite Ashes loss
- Molik wins Australian Open wildcard tournament
- Thai stocks plunge nearly 9 percent as central bank curbs foreign inflows
- Study says black cohosh is all but ineffective at easing hot flashes and night sweats
- Hyundai, Toyota small cars perform poorly in crash tests
- Indianapolis thrash Cincinnati 34-16
- Cricket executive switches codes to take control of 2011 Rugby World Cup
- Knicks overhaul Utah in overtime
- Democratic senator demands update on detainee abuse cases
- Fedorov leads Columbus over former Detroit team
- Expanding Honda sees global sales climbing 5 percent, planning new engine plant in Japan
- Melco PBL Entertainment prices Nasdaq initial public offering at US$19 per share
- Indianapolis thrash Cincinnati 34-16
- China says profits up at state companies amid effort to create global competitors
- Oil steady a day after big slide in prices
- Japan downgrades GDP growth this year, but sees 2 percent economic growth in 2007
- Taiwan government gives approval for chip projects in China
- Thai stocks plunge nearly 12 percent as central bank curbs foreign inflows
- Dollar down against yen after Japan central bank leaves interest rates unchanged
- Baby dies after being infected by bacteria at LA hospital
- Taiwan shares fall 0.3 percent in lackluster session
- Gates, on his first day at Pentagon, spells out Iraq stakes in stark terms
- Australian stocks retreat as investor sell stocks to lock in gains
- Oil giant Shell wins contract to boost performance of 4 India refineries
- Wealthy Indian politician's son guilty in murder of former model surrenders: report
- Melco PBL Entertainment prices Nasdaq initial public offering at US$19 per share
- Finland's unemployment rate falls to 6.7 percent in November
- Japanese stocks drop, snapping 6-session rally, as tech stocks drag down market
- London Stock Exchanges tells shareholders Nasdaq takeover offer is "wholly inadequate"
- Malaysia calls for global Muslim food standards
- Bail denied for Australian terror suspect who says explosives were for 'special effects'
- Cannes winner Tony Leung impressed with Ang Lee's organization, immersion on set
- Libyan relatives demonstrate outside court where verdict expected in AIDS retrial
- Malaysian women's activists to probe claims of exploitation of Vietnamese brides
- Record attendance could be set at Melbourne Cricket Ground for fourth test
- Laura Bush had skin cancer tumor removed, White House says
- Libyan relatives demonstrate outside court where verdict expected in AIDS retrial
- Thai coup leader says school burnings show need to maintain martial law
- Hanson says it expects full-year profit to rise more than 10 percent
- Libyan relatives demonstrate outside court where verdict expected in AIDS retrial
- Nepal rebels strike to protest government's unilateral appointment of envoys
- One Hamas policeman killed in gunbattle in Shifa hospital as violence resumes in Gaza
- Bank of Japan leaves benchmark interest rate unchanged, as expected
- Indian shares tumble following plunge in Thailand
- Expanding Honda sees global sales hitting record highs, planning new engine plant in Japan
- South Korea rejects U.S. call for beef, poultry talks amid free trade session
- NKorea's nuclear test linked to leader's attempt to transfer power to son: report
- Libyan court condemns all accused to death for infecting children with HIV
- Balkan countries to sign expanded free trade agreement
- German business confidence rises again in December, survey shows
- Libyan court condemns all accused to death for infecting children with HIV
- Cartoon Pioneer Joe Barbera Mourned
- Deposed Cambodian royalist leader faces lawsuits
- Deposed Cambodian royalist leader faces lawsuits
- Thai stocks plunge nearly 12 percent as central bank curbs foreign inflows
- Thai stocks plunge nearly 12 percent as central bank curbs foreign inflows
- Libyan court condemns all accused to death for infecting children with HIV
- Libyan court condemns all accused to death for infecting children with HIV
- German business confidence rises again in December, survey shows
- Cow-skin harps and griots: Malian kora star guards history, tradition with music
- Libyan court condemns all accused to death for infecting children with HIV
- Libyan court condemns all accused to death for infecting children with HIV
- Thai stocks plunge nearly 12 percent as central bank curbs foreign inflows
- Thai stocks plunge nearly 12 percent as central bank curbs foreign inflows
- Thousands of supporters of former Bangladesh leader demand no election delay
- Former military ruler wins Nigeria opposition ticket
- Yogi Bear Creator Joe Barbera Dies at 95
- Japanese leader wants to move on constitutional amendment next year
- China share prices hit new record high; yuan lower against dollar
- Libyan court condemns all accused to death for infecting children with HIV
- Swisscom to buy back Vodafone stake in Swisscom Mobile
- Japanese leader wants to move on constitutional amendment next year
- Japanese leader wants to move on constitutional amendment next year
- Hong Kong's jobless rate falls to 4.4 percent in September-November period
- Cow-skin harps and griots: Malian kora star guards history, tradition with music
- Libyan court condemns all accused to death for infecting children with HIV
- Malaysian shares tumble as Thai capital curbs spooked investors
- Joe Barbera, half of Yogi Bear-creator team, dies
- Libyan court condemns all accused to death for infecting children with HIV
- Agencies: China tightens adoption rules, barring single, obese parents
- Sales of new vehicles in Malaysia down 7.2 percent in November
- Deposed Cambodian royalist leader faces lawsuits
- Deposed Cambodian royalist leader faces lawsuits
- Thai stocks plunge nearly 15 percent as central bank curbs foreign inflows
- Indonesian shares fall on Thailand fears
- Thai stocks plunge nearly 15 percent as central bank curbs foreign inflows
- Philippine shares decline on Thai move to curb foreign inflows
- One Hamas policeman killed in gunbattle in Shifa hospital as violence resumes in Gaza
- Singapore shares end sharply lower as Thailand takes measures to protect baht
- ITV reports main channel revenues down 12.5 percent, digital channels up 40 percent
- Three killed in Palestinian infighting, leaving truce in tatters
- Gago transfer negotiations deadlocked
- Malaysia's central bank says no plan to change liberalization policy
- Malaysia's central bank says no plan to change liberalization policy
- Knicks overhaul Utah in overtime
- Euronext shareholders to vote on NYSE combination
- Yoko Ono's Driver Issued Warrant
- Millions of tribal people in remote Indian forests win ownership rights
- Ducks beat visiting Calgary 4-1
- Kyrgyz prime minister says his Cabinet will resign
- Kyrgyz prime minister says his Cabinet will resign
- EU clears Hochtief consortium to buy Budapest airport from BAA
- Hong Kong shares drop as Thai market plummets
- Italian skier injured in downhill crash
- ASML to buy Brion Technologies for US$270 million
- Kyrgyz prime minister says his Cabinet will resign
- Kyrgyz prime minister says his Cabinet will resign
- Euro gains ground against U.S. dollar
- U.S. movie studios win piracy case in China court
- Electrolux chairman Treschow will not stand for re-election
- Libyan court condemns all accused to death for infecting children with HIV
- Electrolux chairman Treschow will not stand for re-election
- Everton to make formal complaint about Mourinho's comments on Johnson
- Asian stock markets fall as tumbling Thai stocks spook investors
- Asian stock markets fall as tumbling Thai stocks spook investors
- EU declares Congo mission a success, despite concern over early departure
- Kyrgyz prime minister says his Cabinet will resign
- Cannavaro says FIFA award answers critics
- Mancuso earns first WCup victory with downhill win at Val D'Isere
- Mancuso earns first WCup victory with downhill win at Val D'Isere
- Libyan court condemns all accused to death for infecting children with HIV
- U.S. dollar falls, gold rises in European morning trading
- Oil drops again a day after big slide in prices
- Adviser appointed to steer talks on forming new center-left Dutch government
- Mancuso earns first WCup victory with downhill win at Val D'Isere
- Mancuso earns first WCup victory with downhill win at Val D'Isere
- London Stock Exchange tells shareholders Nasdaq offer is 'wholly inadequate'
- Indian shares tumble following plunge in Thailand
- Indian shares tumble following plunge in Thailand
- Libyan court condemns all accused to death for infecting children with HIV
- Global financier Soros says India should not ease currency controls now
- Global financier Soros says India should not ease currency controls now
- EU condemns Libyan death sentence on Bulgarian nurses
- Deutsche Oper Casts Mozart Opera
- Japan downgrades GDP growth this year, but sees 2 percent economic growth in 2007
- Juergen Roeber to coach Dortmund
- Mancuso earns first WCup victory with downhill win at Val D'Isere
- Delta files Chapter 11 plan calling to remain standalone company
- Kyrgyz prime minister says his Cabinet will resign
- Mediobanca says it suspended two directors after Italcase convictions
- Libyan court condemns all accused to death for infecting children with HIV
- Euronext shareholders approve NYSE combination
- European envoy makes bid to avoid war in Somalia
- French foreign minister "profoundly shocked" by Libyan HIV verdict
- Delta files reorganization plan calling for it to remain standalone company
- London's FTSE-100 index down 38.5 points to 6208.9 at midday
- Genmab pens deal with GlaxoSmithKline worth potentially US$2.1 billion
- Thai stocks plunge nearly 15 percent as central bank curbs foreign inflows
- Juergen Roeber to coach Dortmund
- Government raises prediction for Finland's GDP growth to nearly 6 percent for 2006
- Wealthy Indian politician's son guilty in murder of former model surrenders: report
- The `Boys' Score on Broadway in 2006
- Greek unemployment rate drops to 8.3 percent in third quarter
- Slovakia's SkyEurope Airlines to fly from Vienna next year
- Greece's Vivartia denies dairy price fixing claim
- Health authorities say hygiene and sanitation key to eradicating polio in India
- European envoy makes bid to avoid war in Somalia
- Health authorities say hygiene and sanitation key to eradicating polio in India
- European envoy makes bid to avoid war in Somalia
- Court approves extradition of Dutch national linked to attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq
- Ukrainian parliament approves 2007 budget, reconsidered after president's veto
- Indian court extends bail for actor Sanjay Dutt in illegal arms case
- Indian court extends bail for actor Sanjay Dutt in illegal arms case
- Thai government approves economic incentives for troubled south
- Thai government approves economic incentives for troubled south
- Euronext shareholders approve NYSE combination
- Delta Air Lines files bankruptcy reorganization plan calling for it to remain standalone company
- SIG shares rise after bid from New-Zealand based Rank Group
- Kyrgyz president accepts Cabinet's resignation
- French foreign minister "profoundly shocked" by Libyan HIV verdict
- Britain's Tony Blair takes Mideast peace mission to United Arab Emirates
- ITV reports main channel revenues down 12.5 percent, digital channels up 40 percent
- Mizuho Financial Group receives holding company status in U.S., beating rival Mitsubishi UFJ
- Mizuho Financial Group receives holding company status in U.S., beating rival Mitsubishi UFJ
- Veteran goalie Canizares wins new two-year contract
- TV Marti Starts Broadcasting in Miami
- Thousands of supporters of former Bangladesh leader demand no election delay
- Thousands of supporters of former Bangladesh leader demand no election delay
- Four killed in Palestinian infighting, leaving truce in tatters
- Kyrgyz president accepts his Cabinet's resignation
- New adviser to steer talks on forming new center-left Dutch government
- Italian skier injured in downhill crash
- Libyan court condemns all accused to death for infecting children with HIV
- Four killed in Palestinian infighting, leaving truce in tatters
- Balkan countries sign expanded free trade agreement
- Lawmakers approve Bulgaria's 2007 state budget
- Delta Air Lines rejects US Airways' bid and files bankruptcy reorganization plan
- Euronext shareholders approve NYSE combination
- Thai government lifts controls on foreign investment after market plunges 15 percent
- Thai government lifts controls on foreign investment after market plunges 15 percent
- Japanese stocks drop, snapping 6-session rally, as tech stocks drag down market
- Japanese stocks drop, snapping 6-session rally, as tech stocks drag down market
- Actress Enters Drug Rehab Program
- Housing construction posts rebound in November
- Britain's takeover watchdog sets deadline for Tata and CSN offers for steelmaker Corus
- Morgan Stanley 4th quarter profit beats projections
- Italian skier injured in downhill crash
- Publisher of California paper sues journalist over story in American Journalism Review
- London Stock Exchange tells shareholders Nasdaq offer is 'wholly inadequate'
- Circuit City swings to loss in 3rd quarter as price competition hurts margins; outlook lowered
- Mancuso earns first WCup victory with downhill win at Val d'Isere
- Bulgarian, EU leaders condemn death penalties in HIV verdict in Libya
- Wholesale prices surge in November by largest amount in 32 years
- Visual-Effects Pioneer to Receive Oscar
- Japan's 2007 budget expected to increase; first time in two years
- Japan's 2007 budget expected to increase; first time in two years
- Genmab signs deal with GlaxoSmithKline worth potentially US$2.1 billion
- Trump to announce fate of Miss USA Tara Conner following underage drinking allegations
- Trump to Announce Fate of Miss USA
- India's main Hindu nationalist opposition criticizes nuclear deal with United States
- Mexico blocks EU request for WTO probe of olive oil duties
- Delta files Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan calling to remain standalone company and rejects USAir offer
- Wealthy Indian politician's son convicted of murdering model surrenders
- Actress Tawny Kitaen enters drug rehabilitation program to resolve cocaine charge
- Visual-effects pioneer Ray Feeney to receive Academy Award for his contributions to film
- Chevy Silverado wins Motor Trend magazine's truck of the year award
- U.S. ambassador says Washington hopes Venezuela's socialist plan won't hurt trade
- Delta files Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan calling to remain standalone company and rejects USAir offer
- Noguchi heads women's field for London Marathon
- French authorities open probe into suspected bribes by Total in Iran
- US Senators Kerry and Dodd arrive in Damascus for talks on Iraq
- U.N. team studying bird flu outbreaks in South Korea
- Benetton names Emilio Foa as new chief financial officer
- Thai government lifts controls on foreign investment after market plunges 15 percent
- Trump to announce fate of Miss USA Tara Conner following underage drinking allegations
- German business confidence in December hits 16-year high as reforms take root
- Government resigns in strategic, troubled Kyrgyzstan
- Actress Enters Drug Rehab Program
- Sylvester Stallone still packs a punch with Rocky diehards
- Cartoon Pioneer Joe Barbera Mourned
- U.S. stocks open lower following jump in wholesale inflation
- Stallone Still Packs Punch With Rocky
- Euro gains ground against U.S. dollar
- Actress Tawny Kitaen enters drug rehabilitation program to resolve cocaine charge
- De Silva signs with Everton
- Japanese leader wants to move on constitutional amendment next year
- Consolidation to continue as U.S. bank earnings weaken in 2007
- Agnelli family's Ifil Group to buy controlling stake in U.S. real estate firm
- Gazprom, Gaz de France sign 24-year supply contract
- Bulgarian leaders, EU condemn HIV verdict in Libya
- England to play Germany in the first international at new Wembley
- Thailand lifts new capital curbs after foreign investors send stocks tumbling 15 percent
- Olympic body gets OK to acquire land for 2012 games
- U.S. media companies hang hopes on a fresh crop of digital deal-makers in 2007
- U.S. nuclear envoy says no breakthroughs made after disarmament meeting with North Korea
- Palestinian fighting rages across Gaza Strip, leaving truce in tatters
- Joe Barbera, half of Yogi Bear-creator team, dies
- Swisscom to buy back Vodafone stake in Swisscom Mobile
- Delta files reorganization plan that would keep it a standalone company, rejects USAir bid
- Austrian court could decide to extend, reduce Holocaust denier's sentence
- Think-tank says Iraq war will change relationship between Britain, U.S.
- Nestle's managing director for Switzerland resigns
- European Patent Office revokes AstraZeneca's patent on heartburn drug Nexium
- T-shirt maker American Apparel to be sold to New York investment firm for $244 million
- Bush signs nuclear policy for cooperation with India
- Six given death sentence in Libya for infecting children with HIV
- Local firm announces lay off of more than 500 workers
- Presidential aide to get demerit for behavior
- Bangkok lifts controls on foreign investments
- Weapons deal expected to gain approval
- Taipei signs pact to build US$500m optical cable line
- Talks on special pension saving rates postponed
- Soong optimistic over PFP-KMT cooperation
- CLA to allow 10,000 more foreign workers
- Prosecutors still stumped by vote-buying scandal
- Lu urges Chen to consider reshuffling Cabinet lineup
- In Brief
- Drunk driving seen causing most road fatalities in Hualien
- CDC reports flu infections on the rise
- Taichung fire claims 5 lives; fire department suspects faulty wiring
- TSE, CNA launch new news platform
- Man confesses to engineering series of smuggling attempts
- Hsiao said to test positive for cocaine use
- In Brief
- Joe Barbera, successful creator of popular cartoons, dies at 95
- Enriched uranium from Germany arrives for Russian use
- Probe into cash-for-honors widened, report says
- Windstorm death toll climbs to 14 in U.S.
- Iraq attacks reportedly at highest levels since 2004
- Policeman killed in hospital amid new Gaza violence
- In Brief
- Foreign students to face sharp increase in university fees in Singapore
- Abe voices wish to change Japan Constitution
- Millions of poor forest people win right to resources in India
- PRC to bar singles, obese from adopting children
- Rebels deny kidnapping 24 teenagers in Sri Lanka
- Nuclear test linked to Kim's attempt to transfer power
- North Korea talks seen lacking progress so far
- Hearing shows flaws in 'fund' trial
- In Brief
- Study shows why teens can be difficult to get along with
- Humans' sense of smell stronger than first thought, research says
- Official expects full approval for PRC investments
- Taiwan cuts LNG demand forecast for 2010
- Morgan Stanley report upgrades Quanta Computer
- Study finds Americans using entertainment services less
- New Motorizr aims for sleek, powered look
- Asian stocks suffer as Thai junta spooks investors
- In Brief
- China uncovers US$1.75b in money laundering cases
- Business groups overtaking family ownership of Bordeaux wines
- A380's delay raising nationalistic rivalries
- U.S. posts record 3rd quarter deficit in current account
- Taiex slips on technical correction
- Stocks drift lower after early boost from buyout
- Asian currencies drop after Thai move
- SIDELINES
- Fulham eases relegation fears
- Sabres strike fans' fervor
- Indianapolis back to normal
- Xmas dance party at Ambassador Taipei
- Pagu Mountain Tunnel opened to trucks
- Spanish tenor Jose Carreras to sing at Taipei Arena Dec. 31
- Hot spring operators form association
- Recruitment for ACES Winter Camp starts
- Christmas Party at Crowne Plaza Rebar
- Xmas dinner at Evergreen Taichung
- Pearl Liang offers healthy lunch
- Soccer can learn from rugby refs
- Runner loses silver medal after failing gender test
- FIFA award best answer to critics, Cannavaro says
- Fletcher defends Ashes decisions
- NBA cracks down on players in brawl
- MAC: full opening to Chinese tourists "the sooner the better"
- Child abuser sentenced to life imprisonment
- Prosecutor questioned for impartiality to handle first lady’s trial
- Government seek leading position in China Development board reelection
- Chen vows to enhance welfare of foreign spouses
- Hsieh mum on DPP presidential candidacy
- Opposing voices heard on KMT and PFP alliance
- FBI Releases Final John Lennon Files
- Surprised Kildow leads 1-2 American finish in women's World Cup downhill
- 'Nativity Story' Trailer to Air in Plaza
- Anheuser-Busch now offering sorghum beer for drinkers with wheat allergies
- Dream Job Designing `Dreamgirls' Dazzle
- NYSE shareholders approve deal for Euronext to create first trans-Atlantic financial market
- Christmas TV Exploits Yuletide Cliches
- McCullough suspended for three games
- EU proposes overhaul of aid to banana producers
- Nestle's managing director for Switzerland resigns
- Libyan court condemns Bulgarian nurses for infecting children with HIV
- Venezuela's CANTV agrees to pension payments
- Drug agency proposes sterner warnings for acetaminophen, aspirin, other pain relievers
- Germany's Merkel denounces death penalty against Bulgarian, Palestinian medics
- U.S. stocks lower following jump in wholesale inflation
- Koch a Moneymaker for Rap Artists
- Palestinian fighting rages across Gaza Strip, leaving truce in tatters
- Anti-Defamation League condemns publisher Judith Regan as `over the line' for complaints of a `Jewish cabal'
- Agnelli family holding company buys controlling stake in real-estate firm Cushman & Wakefield
- Overseas Shipholding fined a record $37M for dumping waste oil along East Coast
- European stocks end lower
- ESPN Acquires National TV Rights to AFL
- Brazil's Supreme Court suspends congressional pay raise amid chorus of criticism
- Attorneys spar over disclosing evidence in Coca-Cola secrets case
- BP announces resignation of senior refining executive
- Mancuso's first WCup victory caps remarkable run of form for U.S. skiers
- Kremlin official: Russia should remain in G-8, warns of growing Cold War rhetoric
- 5 U.S. Film Studios Win Piracy Case
- Cannavaro vindicated by FIFA world player award
- ITV reports main channel revenues down 12.5 percent, digital channels up 40 percent
- London Stock Exchange tells shareholders Nasdaq offer is 'wholly inadequate'
- Dos Santos breaks leg in practice
- White House defends Laura Bush's decision not to reveal skin cancer tumor removal
- Oscar Poster a Font of Famous Film Lines
- Company to sell Steamboat Springs resort for $265 million
- Top U.S. diplomat calls on Azerbaijan to protect press freedoms
- Romanian parliament approves 2007 budget, deficit to reach 2.8 percent
- Oil prices up slightly, US weather puts downward pressure on heating oil, natural gas
- Balkan countries sign expanded free trade agreement
- `Here's looking at you, kid': New Oscar poster celebrates 75 famous movie lines
- Palestinian fighting rages across Gaza Strip, leaving truce in tatters
- Wie gets accepted into Stanford
- Consumer Reports: Many Americans will take until March to pay off their holiday debt
- Liverpool's League Cup quarterfinal match against Arsenal postponed
- Senator wants to question federal judge nominee over same-sex ceremony
- World champion Internacional receives hero's welcome in hometown
- Britain's takeover watchdog sets deadline for Tata and CSN offers for steelmaker Corus
- Mexico national team keeper Sanchez transfers to Santos Laguna
- Euronext holders back NYSE deal, clearing path to trans-Atlantic exchange
- Velez Sarsfield looking to hire Lavolpe as its coach
- On the Net: 'What-If' Movie Roles
- Sony BMG to pay $1.5 million to settle anti-piracy software suits
- Delta bankruptcy plan calls for it to remain standalone company, rejects USAirways bid
- Euronext holders back NYSE deal, clearing path to trans-Atlantic exchange
- Former Senate Democratic leader says Obama has "unlimited potential"
- Main developments of the AIDS trial in Libya
- Review: `Letters' a Poetic Look at Duty
- Howell looking for less, and Europe takes a hit
- U.S. won't recognize any referendum on uniting Belarus and Russia: ambassador
- Argentine media: Ayala a possible replacement for Estudiantes' Ortiz
- U.S. prosecutors: Worker put data-wrecking `bomb' in computers of drug company
- Donovan, Dempsey, Twellman picked for Bradley's first camp
- Sony BMG Settles Suit Over CDs
- Large study suggests vitamin D protects against multiple sclerosis
- Brain training can have lasting benefits for senior citizens
- Singer Says Camera Stolen on Video Shoot
- Mexican court report shows judge found probable cause ex-president orchestrated massacre
- Women Peel More Than Potatoes in Tavern
- Shopping Family Leaves Baby Behind
- Funk star George Clinton asks for help in finding stolen camera
- Man Sheds 125 Pounds to Become Deputy
- US Senators Kerry and Dodd arrive in Damascus for talks on Iraq
- Stuttgart beats Bochum; Eintracht, Berlin, Nuremberg also through
- U.S., Panama announce completion of free trade agreement except for labor questions
- 32 Baby Jesus Dolls Found in Ill. Yard
- Singer Says Camera Stolen on Video Shoot
- Dollar falls against major currencies on technical factors
- Jamaica to play friendly against Costa Rica
- Juventus beats Bologna with controversial goal
- Delta reorganization plan calls for it to remain stand-alone company
- Palm second-quarter profits fall, but still beat Wall Street estimates
- CBS' `NCIS' Tops Weekly Nielsen List
- Oops! I Thought You Had the Baby Honey
- Montel Williams Visits Troops in Iraq
- Dow rises to record high; S&P gains, Nasdaq falls
- Cops Put 2 on Ice After Frosty Stabbing
- `Guiding Light' Celebrates Turning 70
- Valencia downs Mallorca 3-1 in Spanish league
- Precious metals move higher, helped by weak dollar, oil reversal
- Oil prices rise, led higher by gasoline; weather keeps downward pressure on heating oil
- ADL Condemns Judith Regan
- Harrah's says it accepts $17.1 billion takeover bid from private equity groups
- U.S. does not charge China with currency manipulation
- Settlement ends trial over Valassis acquisition of Advo
- Iverson traded by 76ers to Nuggets
- Record companies dropping piracy suit against New York mother
- Former American Airlines chief Don Carty named Dell vice chairman, CFO
- Peru president favors using cocaine-producing leaf for salad
- Iverson traded by 76ers to Nuggets
- U.S. government report finds Iraq battlefield contractors lost in Pentagon bureaucracy
- Australian weightlifting chief expected to be criticized in doping probe
- Tawny Kitean Enters Drug Rehab Program
- Vancouver Olympic Committee gets boost from increased sponsorship money
- Biotech rice lawsuits against German company combined
- Wycombe upsets Charlton to move to League Cup semifinals
- Military chiefs harbor doubts about proposal to 'surge' troops to Iraq
- Studdard Hosts Alabama Weight-Loss Plan
- Reality-check study: More than 9 out of 10 Americans _ even grandparents _ had premarital sex
- Global financier Soros says India should not ease currency controls now
- Chargers and Bears lead Pro Bowl squads
- NFL Pro Bowl Roster
- Nearly 120 wild elephants enter town in India's remote northeast, injure 2 residents
- ADL Condemns Fired Publisher Regan
- U.S. seeks pragmatic approach to Venezuela relations, ambassador says
- 'Crouching Tiger' composer Tan Dun taking another great leap forward with new opera
- European envoy makes bid to avoid war in Somalia
- Austrian court could extend, reduce Holocaust denier's sentence
- Bush to sign into law normal trade ties with Vietnam, benefits to Andeans, Africans, Haiti
- Fiji's tribal chiefs urged to accept military coup
- Arab Canadians say they were tortured in Syria, argue Canada had role in their suffering
- Federer improves yet again in 2006
- Faith-based diet books call for more than just fruits and veggies
- Wildfires threaten towns in southeast Australia
- In Israel, virtual-reality systems help with disability rehabilitation
- Wie gets accepted into Stanford
- Japan's Finance Ministry submits US$703 billion budget for 2007, first increase in 2 years
- Review: 'Shepherd' Intriguing, Overlong
- Harrah's says it accepts $17.1 billion takeover bid from private equity groups
- Tears and triumphs mark 2006 in golf
- Japan's Finance Ministry submits US$703 billion budget for 2007, first increase in 2 years
- Chargers and Bears lead Pro Bowl squads
- Japanese stocks higher at open, dollar lower against the yen
- U.S. military chiefs harbor doubts about proposal to `surge' troops to Iraq
- Favre confident he could play next year, but isn't sure he should
- EBay partners with Chinese company to overcome Asian woes
- Ono Driver Indicted, Jailed Without Bail
- Top Colombian warlord testifies in key test of peace pact
- N. Korea and U.S. meet one-to-one on nuclear, financial issues, but no breakthroughs
- Goldman Sues O.J. for Book-Deal Bucks
- Bush administration says China's policy on currency does not amount to manipulation
- Piracy Suit Being Dropped Against NY Mom
- Uncertainty stalks Thai financial markets after historic stock market plunge
- U.S. military chiefs harbor doubts about proposal to `surge' troops to Iraq
- Palm second-quarter profits fall, but still beat Wall Street estimates
- Eminem Divorces Wife for Second Time
- Australia reduces economic growth forecast for current fiscal year to 2.5 percent
- Vietnam confirms bird flu outbreaks among poultry for the first time in a year
- Linksys unveils 'iPhone' but Apple is rumored to be working on a cell phone-iPod combination
- Japanese stocks higher in early trade, dollar rises against yen
- Japanese stocks higher in early trade, dollar rises against yen
- Japan's Finance Ministry submits US$703 billion budget for 2007, first increase in 2 years
- Japan's Finance Ministry submits US$703 billion budget for 2007, first increase in 2 years
- Women Peel More Than Potatoes in Tavern
- Duff, Madden Drop Restraining Order
- Payoffs not layoffs promised to American Apparel staff after sale
- Bush says he has asked new defense chief to give him a plan to increase troops
- NYC Man Buys Christmas Poem for $280K
- Duff Drops Restraining Order Request
- Thailand's battered stock market opens nearly 9 percent higher
- Thailand's battered stock market opens nearly 9 percent higher
- Duff Drops Restraining Order Request
- More than 26,000 people evacuated as worst floods in a century hit Malaysian state
- The Answer: Iverson Traded to Nuggets
- Vietnam confirms first bird flu outbreak among poultry in a year
- Vietnam confirms first bird flu outbreak among poultry in a year
- Hilary Duff drops restraining order request against photographer
- Fiji's tribal chiefs urged to accept military coup
- Fiji's tribal chiefs urged to accept military coup
- Hepatitis A outbreak infects 64 at southeastern China university
- Hepatitis A outbreak infects 64 at southeastern China university
- Copy of Poem Sold; 'Twas Worth $280K
- Copy of Poem Sold; 'Twas Worth $280K
- Tour de France winner Floyd Landis plans Colorado 100-mile off-road race
- Iverson traded by 76ers to Nuggets
- Malaysia's 3rd foreign Islamic bank to open shop next month: report
- Malaysia's 3rd foreign Islamic bank to open shop next month: report
- Eminem Divorces Wife for Second Time
- Solomon Islands deputy premier resigns, leaves Cabinet
- Bush says he has asked new defense chief to give him a plan to increase troops
- Australian wheat exporter says kickbacks paid to Saddam were tax deductible
- Poinsettia Bowl: No. 25 TCU beats Northern Illinois 37-7
- Huet's 42 saves help Montreal down Buffalo 5-2
- Phoenix win club-record 15th straight NBA game
- Vietnam confirms first bird flu outbreak among poultry in a year
- Vietnam confirms first bird flu outbreak among poultry in a year
- Malaysian leader says no plan to follow Thai example in imposing controls
- Malaysian leader says no plan to follow Thai example in imposing controls
- European envoy makes bid to avoid war in Somalia
- Google's book-scanning efforts trigger philosophical debate
- Nuclear deal with U.S. faces renewed criticism from India's left and right
- Australian regulator approves Suncorp-Metway merger with Promina
- New Zealand stocks hit record level, driven by Telecom gains
- South Korean foreign minister plans to visit Japan
- For first time, Bush says U.S. not winning war in Iraq
- Australia's Multiplex offers compensation over Wembley Stadium delays
- 2 US men accused of giving breast, pelvic exams without medical licenses
- Reports: Imprisoned Chinese journalist Gao Qinrong released from jail
- Phoenix win club-record 15th straight NBA game
- South Korean foreign minister plans to visit Japan
- John Abraham admits to nerves when acting alongside major Bollywood stars: report
- John Abraham admits to nerves when acting alongside major Bollywood stars: report
- Indian shares open stronger as other Asian markets rise in early trade
- Indian shares open stronger as other Asian markets rise in early trade
- Philippine shares decline as Thai move triggers profit-taking
- Singapore teen pleads guilty to tapping into neighbor's wireless Internet network
- Singapore teen pleads guilty to tapping into neighbor's wireless Internet network
- In Middle East, Britain's Blair calls for alliance against extremism, says Iran is main foe
- Philippines confident of hitting 2006, 2007 economic growth targets
- Indonesia's finance minister says Thai baht policy likely only temporary
- Taiwan shares rise 0.7 percent led by raw-materials issues
- Thailand, Laos open bridge to boost trade ties in Mekong region
- Huet's 42 saves help Montreal down Buffalo 5-2
- Administration does not charge China with currency manipulation
- South Korean foreign minister plans to visit Japan
- Dollar up against yen in Asia on U.S. data; euro hits record high vs yen
- Dollar up against yen in Asia on U.S. data; euro hits record high vs yen
- FBI releases last 10 pages from file on John Lennon
- Taiwan PC sales likely to rise by 10 percent on-year in 2007, Microsoft says
- Taiwan PC sales likely to rise by 10 percent on-year in 2007, Microsoft says
- Japanese stocks higher, dollar rises against yen
- Japanese stocks higher, dollar rises against yen
- Japanese group says YouTube agrees to post copyright warnings in Japanese
- Singapore teen pleads guilty to tapping into neighbor's wireless Internet network
- Singapore teen pleads guilty to tapping into neighbor's wireless Internet network
- Indian court sentences politician's son to life in prison for 1999 killing of model
- Reports: Remote Indian state gripped by fear of witches
- EBay shifts China strategy, gives local partner control of auction site
- HMV says full-year profit will be at lower end of market expectations
- Malaysian state opens center for Islamic digital animation, plans Muslim film festival
- Malaysian state opens center for Islamic digital animation, plans Muslim film festival
- Oil trading slow as market awaits U.S. inventory report
- Indian director Priyadarshan says new movie 'Bhagam Bhag' is a laugh riot
- Release of jailed Chinese journalist acclaimed in anti-corruption drive
- More than 26,000 people evacuated as worst floods in a century hit Malaysian state
- Poll: Britain's Conservative Party leads governing Labour by 8 points
- Chinese stocks hit fifth straight record high as yuan hits new peak against dollar
- Lions get bid money from Red Sox
- Lions get bid money from Red Sox
- South Korean stocks rise on Wall Street record, Thai rebound
- Procol Harem judgment to be delivered at Britain's High Court
- Astana awarded 4-year license for ProTour
- Japanese stocks higher, dollar rises against yen
- Japanese stocks higher, dollar rises against yen
- Study finds rare batfish invaluable to Great Barrier Reef in Australia
- Malaysia eases luxury home ownership rules for foreigners to draw investments
- Malaysia eases luxury home ownership rules for foreigners to draw investments
- Arcelor Mittal to buy Sicartsa from Mexico's Grupo Villacero
- Researchers optimistic influx in U.S. research grants could produce valley fever vaccine
- Trump to Miss USA: 'You're Not Fired!'
- Singapore teen pleads guilty to tapping into neighbor's wireless Internet network
- Singapore teen pleads guilty to tapping into neighbor's wireless Internet network
- Hong Kong shares close higher, led by strong performance in Chinese stocks
- Fiji's tribal chiefs study proposal for ending military coup, win military approval
- Fiji's tribal chiefs study proposal for ending military coup, win military approval
- India's November exports up 34 percent from year ago, government data shows
- Release of jailed Chinese journalist acclaimed in anti-corruption drive
- Somaliland an oasis of calm in restive region
- Arcelor Mittal steel giant announces acquisition of Mexico's Sicartsa
- Singapore Airlines to buy another 9 Airbus A380s
- Singapore Airlines to buy another 9 Airbus A380s
- Inauspicious start as Africa's Lunatic Express enters new dawn
- Westfield says it sold a 50 percent stake in U.K. shopping mall for 524 million pounds
- Thailand's battered stock market bounces back 11.2 percent
- Ericsson agrees to pay $2.1 billion for Redback Networks
- Bush says for first time that U.S. is not winning in Iraq
- Indian prime minister says he welcomes recent Pakistan peace proposals
- Euro gains ground against U.S. dollar as ECB's Trichet dismisses French worries
- Holocaust denier to serve the rest of his sentence on probation, court rules
- FBI Releases Final John Lennon Files
- EU clears Glatfelter to buy British paper mill after in-depth probe
- Ukrainian lawmakers bar foreign minister from cabinet session, scuffle with his supporters
- Volvo gets Canadian order for 322 buses
- Italy's UniCredit's unit agrees to buy Russian broker Aton Capital
- EU approves Macquarie Bank fund's offer for German utility Techem
- India's HCL Tech wins US$200 million outsourcing order from European insurer Skandia
- India's HCL Tech wins US$200 million outsourcing order from European insurer Skandia
- Singapore Airlines to buy another 9 Airbus A380s
- Singapore Airlines to buy another 9 Airbus A380s
- Malaysian shares rebound after sharp retreat
- Singapore shares end up; rebound on Thailand reversal
- EU orders Spain to pull new conditions on E.On-Endesa deal
- Japan, China wrap up economic and trade talks
- 4 dead, 37 injured after bus carrying Recreativo Huelva fans crashes
- Aegis says sales in the last five months have accelerated slightly
- Fiji's tribal chiefs study proposal for ending military coup, win military approval
- Fiji's tribal chiefs study proposal for ending military coup, win military approval
- EU orders Spain to pull new conditions on E.On-Endesa deal
- Stock market plunge shakes confidence in Thailand's military-backed government
- Thai baht policy seen having temporary impact on markets: Indonesian finance minister
- Thai baht policy seen having temporary impact on markets: Indonesian finance minister
- British judge awards Procol Harum organist share of 'White Shade of Pale' rights
- Vatican cardinal who prepared study on condoms says main weapon in AIDS fight is chastity
- Asian markets rebound after Thai authorities lift controls on stock investment
- Asian markets rebound after Thai authorities lift controls on stock investment
- Ericsson agrees to pay $2.1 billion for Redback Networks
- Kildow leads American 1-2 in downhill
- U.S. dollar falls, gold rises in European morning trading
- Kyrgyz lawmakers welcome government's resignation, dismiss calls for new elections
- Kyrgyz lawmakers welcome government's resignation, dismiss calls for new elections
- Two Fatah policemen killed in Gaza, threatening to upset cease-fire
- Kildow leads American 1-2 in downhill
- EU reimposes euro3 million cartel fine on ThyssenKrupp Stainless
- South Korean foreign minister plans to visit Japan
- Bangladesh announces changes in election schedule to defuse political crisis
- British Energy says some reactors won't restart before March
- Bangladesh announces changes in election schedule to defuse political crisis
- Swiss Re: 2006 was moderate year for disasters
- Cameroon midfielder Epalle signs for Bochum
- Ashton named England rugby union coach
- Polish prime minister arrives in Baghdad to meet politicians, Polish troops
- Saha signs contract extension with United
- Philippine shares decline as Thai move triggers profit-taking
- Poland's central bank holds interest rates steady
- Bormio to host back-to-back men's downhills
- Holocaust denier to serve the rest of his sentence on probation, court rules
- Japan's Kameda retains WBA junior flyweight title
- Japan's Kameda retains WBA junior flyweight title
- Indian shares slip amid profit-taking as other Asian markets recover from Thai shock
- Indian shares slip amid profit-taking as other Asian markets recover from Thai shock
- Ashton named England rugby union coach
- Outrage in Bulgaria over death sentences in Libya AIDS trial
- US Senators Kerry and Dodd hold talks with Syrian president on Iraq
- Bangladesh announces changes in election schedule to defuse political crisis
- Bangladesh announces changes in election schedule to defuse political crisis
- Real Madrid completes signing of River Plate's Higuain
- Thai financial turmoil highlights region's volatility, but another crisis looks unlikely
- HMV says full-year profit will be at lower end of market expectations
- Kildow leads American 1-2 finish in women's World Cup downhill
- Oil trading slow as market awaits U.S. inventory report
- Miller wins super-G for third World Cup victory
- Germany's Escada says full-year profit almost halved on one-time costs
- Al-Zawahri says US is talking to wrong people in Iraq, hinting it must talk to al-Qaida
- EU approves rescue plan for troubled Polish car maker FSO
- Singapore Airlines to buy another 9 Airbus A380s despite production delays
- Singapore Airlines to buy another 9 Airbus A380s despite production delays
- Japan's Finance Ministry submits US$703 billion budget for 2007, first increase in 2 years
- Japan's Finance Ministry submits US$703 billion budget for 2007, first increase in 2 years
- Al-Zawahri says US is talking to wrong people in Iraq, hinting it must talk to al-Qaida
- Al-Zawahri says US is talking to wrong people in Iraq, hinting it must talk to al-Qaida
- Mourinho apologizes for calling Johnson a diver
- Bush to sign massive tax and trade bill on Wednesday
- Kildow leads American 1-2 finish in women's World Cup downhill
- Americans visiting Europe feel the pain of plunging dollar _ but come anyway
- Bulgaria agrees with IMF to seek 2 percent budget surplus in 2007
- London's FTSE-100 index up 17.9 points at 6,221.8 at midday
- Japan's Kameda retains WBA junior flyweight title
- Japan's Kameda retains WBA junior flyweight title
- Miller wins super-G for third World Cup victory
- Bush holds news conference about expanding military
- Woman mistakenly puts infant grandson through airport X-ray machine in Los Angeles
- Russian president approves 2007 budget
- CEO of German doll maker Zapf Creation to resign, company says
- Ashton named England rugby union coach
- Scania workers union still against MAN offer
- Al-Zawahri says US is talking to wrong people in Iraq, hinting it must talk to al-Qaida
- In Middle East, Tony Blair calls for alliance against extremism, says Iran is main foe
- New U.S. defense secretary arrives in Iraq
- Barclays buys Uganda's Nile Bank for an undisclosed sum
- ECB's Trichet warns of inflation risks, signals likely rate hikes in 2007
- 4 dead, 35 injured after bus carrying Recreativo Huelva fans crashes
- Former Virginia governor mulls bid for Republican presidential nomination
- FBI Releases Final John Lennon Files
- British judge awards Procol Harum organist share of 'A Whiter Shade of Pale' rights
- NYSE shareholders overwhelmingly back deal for Euronext
- 4 dead, 35 injured after bus carrying Recreativo Huelva fans crashes
- Japan's Kameda retains WBA light flyweight title
- Japan's Kameda retains WBA light flyweight title
- Two Fatah policemen killed in Gaza, threatening to upset cease-fire
- Federal panel combines multiple lawsuits brought by US farmers over escaped biotech rice
- Polish prime minister arrives in Baghdad to meet politicians, Polish troops
- Doll keeps job as Hamburger SV coach
- NYSE shareholders approved deal for Euronext to create first trans-Atlantic financial market
- Miller wins super-G for third World Cup victory
- FedEx reports 9 percent 2nd-quarter profit growth; hikes annual earnings outlook
- FDA proposes sterner warnings for acetaminophen, aspirin, other pain relievers
- European lawmakers urge EU to remove Iranian exile group from terror list
- US nuclear envoy suggests Japan-NKorea meet to discuss concerns on normalization
- 'Nativity Story' Trailer to Air in Plaza
- Spanish court says it won't try Argentine 'dirty war' suspect
- 'Nativity Story' Trailer to Air in Plaza
- Russia threatens to cut off gas supplies to Georgia if price of $235 not accepted
- Reed Elsevier says it bought Syngress Publishing for undisclosed sum
- Bury expelled from FA Cup for fielding ineligible player
- Poll: Mexicans find stress less of a problem than people in U.S., several European nations
- FedEx reports 9 percent 2nd quarter profit growth, but shares fall on disappointing 3rd quarter outlook
- CAS confirms Spanish cyclist's acquittal
- North Korea sticks to demand for lifting of financial restrictions at nuclear talks
- Cross-country World Cup race canceled in Czech Republic
- Russia threatens to cut off gas supplies to Georgia if US$235 (euro178) price not accepted
- Long-rumored shuffle of generals expected along with change in Iraq policy
- Woman Puts Baby Through Airport X-Ray
- Procol Harum Organist Wins Court Case
- Grabner wins parallel slalom in Bad Gastein
- Kenya detects 2nd case of polio after decades without the disease
- Freightliner says it will build a truck manufacturing plant in Mexico
- Italy to put its proposed 2007 budget to vote of confidence in lower house of Parliament
- Le Monde to print letters by Spanish clubs refuting doping allegations
- Investigation into alleged illegal payments extended to further probe 17 cases
- Shipping carrier UPS to deliver 21 million packages Wednesday, busiest day of year
- FBI releases last 10 pages from file on John Lennon; no indication former Beatle was a threat
- India's HCL Tech wins US$200 million outsourcing order from European insurer Skandia
- Linde wins EU OK to sell forklift unit KION to KKR and Goldman Sachs
- U.S. government yanks VaxGen's contract to produce new anthrax vaccine
- Montreal's Olympic Stadium finally paid for
- Vatican cardinal who prepared study on condoms says main weapon in AIDS fight is chastity
- Who's Won What Leading Up to the Oscars
- Johnson and Johnson schizophrenia drug wins U.S. government approval
- Crackdown on dissent to continue in Zimbabwe, says Mugabe
- Hossa helps Atlanta end NHL losing streak
- Chicago to allow public display of movie trailer about Jesus' birth
- Foodservice Aramark to go private again after shareholders approve $6.3B buyout offer
- France keeping terror threat in mind ahead of presidential vote
- U.S. defense companies seek greater ties to India as political climate warms
- Peace initiative fails as fighting starts in Somalia
- Man sentenced to life in jail for death of child
- Bush announces plans to boost U.S. military
- Breast cancer becoming more prevalent, poll says
- MOTC confirms still inspecting deficiencies in high-speed rail line
- New strain of TB found resistant to most drugs
- Vid-Game News: Charitable Players
- Slovakia's current account deficit widens sharply
- Madrid electoral dispute to go to court in January
- Group says U.S. foreclosures on subprime mortgages rising sharply
- Chicago to allow public display of movie trailer about Jesus' birth
- Doll keeps job as Hamburger SV coach
- Investment bank Goldman Sachs breaks Wall Street bonus record
- President's son returns from U.S.
- Hsieh wavers over 2008 run for president
- KMT aides urge Keelung mayor recall
- High speed rail may affect economic environment
- Chauvinistic officials under fire
- Ma says KMT must discuss PFP alliance
- Premier Su honors outgoing mayors
- Politics of prosecutor in Wu case leads to calls for him to quit
- In Brief
- Tough talks blamed for delay in opening local tourist market
- Chen pledges to guard foreign spouses' rights
- DOH to request hospitals to hand in transaction details
- Local youth dress down to assert identity
- In Brief
- Goldman's father sues O.J. for money from book deal
- U.N. evacuates aid workers from largest Darfur refugee camp after gunmen attack compound
- British police arrest second man in pursuit of prostitute murderer
- Official says cost for Iraq war approaches record
- Mexican forces destroy 'Colombians'
- Al-Zawahri pans early Palestinian polls, Hamas
- In Brief
- Model murderer gets life in jail
- Bangladesh set to change poll schedule
- Indonesia-Malaysia pact seen hurting labor rights
- Singaporian pleads guilty for tapping into Internet
- Six-nation nuclear talks to continue through Friday
- Tamil Tigers accused of kidnapping 455 children
- City state puts the squeeze on criminals
- New concept of cooking meals attracts Britons to 'prep kitchens'
- Fold-up bike in Singapore bucks Asia's car trend
- German community displays car-free lifestyle
- Let Iranians end Ahmadinejad's ugly romp
- Aid can help beat terror
- Who is afraid to recall Hsu Tsai-li?
- In Brief
- Scientist looks into core of Mercury's magnetism
- Web users nickname movie 'Golden Corset' amid Gong's outfit
- Bungee backpack allow wearers carry more, says inventor
- Pageant scandal turns into must-see reality TV
- Brain training beneficial for the seniors, says study
- About half of Britons say life out of control, survey finds
- China's Ebay to close, join with Tom Online
- Google, Chunghwa set to team up
- Mobile phone shipment projected to show 6.2% rise
- WLAN Network cards seen growing in Q4
- Research house optimistic for coming growth of set-top boxes
- Vertu unveils NT$536,000 cellphone
- In Brief
- Goldman hits bonus high with Blankfein U.S.$ 53.m
- Tips for the richest guys in the room
- Sony BMG to pay US$1.5 million to settle suits over hidden program
- Taiwan bonds drop on hints of new taxes
- Record companies drop piracy suit
- Taiex index advances, led by AU Optronics
- Euro rises in Asia on German business confidence
- Dow rises to record high as S&P up, Nasdaq down
- Bush says yuan not being manipulated
- Miller, Kildow take World Cup races
- England rugby union names Ashton to replace Robinson
- Singapore sports school boosts Asian Games haul
- Hossa subdues tough-luck New Jersey
- Favre likely to return as yearly 'will he or won't he' saga begins
- Wycombe stuns Charlton while Arsenal fogged out
- Australia plays down favorite talk
- McGrath and Warne set to call it a career
- Aggressive Bulls shut down Kobe, Lakers
- Iverson deal creates intriguing high-scoring mix
- Indian prime minister says he welcomes recent Pakistan peace proposals
- Brazil to seek tariff protection from Chinese steel
- Vegas in the taiga: far-flung gambling zones could be home for Russia's myriad casinos
- Newcastle confirms takeover talks
- Former "Las Vegas" actress Lara Flynn Boyle marries in Texas
- London's FTSE-100 index closes down 5.3 points at 6,198.6
- Paerson confident her form is improving after third-place finish
- Oil prices rise after U.S. inventory report, but delivery disruptions keep gains modest
- Maier injures shoulder in World Cup warmup crash
- Russia proposes gas prices for Belarus of around US$140 _ instead US$200: ambassador
- Ericsson agrees to pay $2.1 billion for Redback Networks
- Lara Flynn Boyle Gets Hitched in Texas
- Attorneys give closings in lawsuit against Williams sisters
- Holocaust denier to serve the rest of his sentence on probation, court rules
- FedEx reports 9 percent growth for 2Q; shares fall on 3Q outlook
- Ukrainian lawmakers bar foreign minister from cabinet session, scuffle with his supporters
- Weight may be linked to type of bacteria in your gut, say scientists who foresee new treatments
- M&F Worldwide to buy John Harland for $1.7 billion cash
- Bush signs legislation to extend trade relations with Vietnam and provide benefits to other nations
- European stocks end mixed
- Italian officials say respirator is not extraordinary means of keeping man alive
- Virgin dragon prepares to give birth in holiday season
- `Nativity Story' Trailer Airs in Plaza
- French presidential candidate Royal to travel to China
- EU launches in-depth probe into Ryanair's hostile takeover of Aer Lingus
- Courteney Cox Dishes `Dirt' in FX Series
- EU clears MAN to take over Scania, sees no antitrust problems
- Italian regulator gives conditional OK to Intesa-Sanpaolo deal to create Italy's largest bank
- Chicago to allow public display of movie trailer about Jesus' birth
- Solomon Islands deputy premier resigns, leaves Cabinet
- Corruption of any form unacceptable
- Grand prize of Lotto to top NT$700 million
- Lottery jackpot soars
- Ma urges party members not to scoff Wu's physical conditions
- Far EasTone launches new IF Prepaid Card-International Discount Pack
- 'Ask, seek, knock'
- High speed rail to usher in spatial revolution
- Eight questioned again for Mayor Ma's special expense case
- Outgoing Taipei mayor proud of his performance
- Sport top official decides to resign over failure to win 15 golds at Doha
- First lady excused from tomorrow's court hearing
- Former DPP lawmaker to work as deputy Kaohsiung mayor
- Christmas feast at Far Eastern
- New Year's Eve dining at Far Eastern
- Holiday feast at Miramar Garden
- Le Bouquet boosts cake varieties
- New skin care cream hits the market
- Hakka Flower Drum Festival in Hsinchu
- Bush signs legislation to extend trade relations with Vietnam and provide benefits to other nations
- Solomon Islands deputy premier resigns, leaves Cabinet
- Investment bank Goldman Sachs breaks Wall Street bonus record
- EU clears MAN to take over Scania, sees no antitrust problems
- Companies expect to give modest raises to most in '07, but big rewards to top performers
- EU launches in-depth probe into Ryanair's hostile takeover of Aer Lingus
- Hillary Clinton talks Christmas crafts, holiday traditions _ and White House race
- US$1 million French painting stolen from Hermitage turned over to Communist party
- EU to include airlines in carbon trading program
- Investment bank Goldman Sachs breaks Wall Street CEO bonus record
- Bank of Cyprus rejects but-out bid from Piraeus Bank
- Unions call 24-hour strike next month at Italy's Alitalia
- France's Publicis ad agency to buy U.S.-based Digitas for $1.3 billion
- Owner: Difficult for Davis-Laettner group to buy Grizzlies
- Venezuela's Chavez backs Ecuador in coca spraying dispute with Colombia
- Reclusive De Niro Talks About New Film
- Grammys to Honor Doors, Grateful Dead
- EU clears MAN to take over Scania, sees no antitrust problems
- Canadian company sells stake in Guyana bauxite mines to Chinese firm
- Nigerian opposition party picks vice president as presidential candidate
- The Doors, Grateful Dead and Joan Baez to receive 2007 lifetime achievement Grammy Awards
- Bank of Cyprus rejects buy-out bid from Piraeus Bank
- Rafsanjani's star rises in Iran after election shows discontent with hard-line president
- Nigerian opposition party picks vice president as presidential candidate
- Housing market drop tops the year's U.S. business news
- New York's mayor hears the sirens of presidential politics
- TV Highlights for the Week Ahead
- EU launches in-depth probe into Ryanair's hostile takeover of Aer Lingus
- US Senators Kerry and Dodd hold talks with Syrian president on Iraq
- Brazil's World Cup veteran Casagrande hospitalized with heart condition
- Syria signs US$1 billion tourism deal with leading UAE developer
- Colombian singer Juanes lends name to hometown park for land mine victims.
- U.S. retailers try anger management and extra security to manage angry shoppers
- Review: Inert 'Marshall' Aims to Inspire
- Bush says U.S. should turn to technology, clean energy to stop oil overconsumption
- Greece's Olympic Airlines wins cash reprieve from court
- Al-Zawahri says US is talking to wrong people in Iraq, hinting it must talk to al-Qaida
- Penguins brass to discuss slots casino rejection
- Anheuser-Busch to repurchase 100 million shares
- Gold down
- Chrysler rolls first compact SUV Jeep Patriot off assembly line
- Pooping Peasant Popular in Spain
- Voters cast ballots in final round of UAE's first elections
- Dollar rises against major currencies ahead of jobless claims, GDP reports
- IBM to end stock options for directors but double their cash pay
- U.S. officials renew support of Cuban embargo
- Chilean president: Pinochet's death exposed divisions, but has had no effect
- U.S. company denies report about receiving German contract that sent its stock surging
- It's Not Winter Without Nutcracker
- Brazil's Silva postpones release of economic package until January
- Oil prices rise after inventory report, but delivery disruptions keep gains modest
- Study: Backdating scandal stocks have lost $100B since the practice was first reported
- Russian oil companies win bid for Libyan oil contracts
- Nemesis Aachen knocks Bayern out of the German Cup
- NY Village Sends Fake $1,000 Water Bills
- Ryanair withdraws bid to buy Aer Lingus
- Inter beats Lazio for 10th straight win in Italian league
- Venezuela receives Cuban anti-corruption delegation
- Cat Let Off at Wrong Bus Stop Back Home
- NYSE shareholders approve deal for Euronext to create first trans-Atlantic financial market
- U.S. officials renew support of Cuban embargo
- Rafsanjani's star rises in Iran after election shows discontent with hard-line president
- Canada announces plan to require renewable content in gasoline
- Wall Street dips as investors move to lock in profits
- Bush signs law to upgrade U.S. tsunami warning system
- State Department challenges Damascus to open embassy in Lebanon
- Sevilla crushes Deportivo 4-0 to end 2006 as Spanish leader, Madrid crashes 3-0
- Ericsson's $2.1B acquisition of Redback Networks reflects growing demand for online video
- Inter beats Lazio for 10th straight win in Italian league
- Study says new blood tests are no better than the old methods for predicting heart attacks
- Gold, silver lower in lackluster session; platinum up, copper down
- New York state board approves big Brooklyn redevelopment plan
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Defense Department wants to request $99.7 (euro75.51) billion more for Iraq, Afghan wars
- Italian Soccer Summaries
- US judge rejects Iraq war veteran's lawsuit over 'Fahrenheit 9/11'
- Video Has DMV and Pranksters Red-Faced
- Latest on YouTube: Men wearing wild disguises get driver's licenses
- Italian legislators condemn 'gay' dolls in nativity scene in parliament
- Sevilla crushes Deportivo 4-0 to end 2006 as Spanish leader, Madrid crashes 3-0
- Ryanair withdraws bid to buy Aer Lingus
- New Defense Secretary Gates discusses possible troop surge with U.S. commanders in Iraq
- U.S. pension agency, judge give final approval to terminate Delta Air Lines pilot pensions
- Inter beats Lazio for 10th straight win in Italian league
- U.S. government decision to kill Vaxgen contract could raise prospects for British company
- Drogba lifts Chelsea over Newcastle; Tottenham advances in extra time
- News Corp. buys NBC's 25 percent stakes in overseas operations
- Copa Libertadores Draw List
- Newborn `cooling cap' to fight brain damage wins federal approval
- Haitian girl speaks, shops publicly after 16-pound mass removed from her face at US hospital
- Drogba lifts Chelsea over Newcastle; Tottenham advances in extra time
- Australia's Jetstar allowed more access to Asia-Pacific
- Harrah's CEO tells key employees debt to double post-buyout
- Federal pension agency, judge give final approval to terminate Delta Air Lines pilot pensions
- 'Lost' star's home destroyed by fire
- New Zealand economy grows at modest 0.3 percent in September quarter
- New York state board approves big Brooklyn redevelopment plan
- Ryanair withdraws bid to buy Aer Lingus
- Security Council votes to keep ban on Liberian diamond exports and arms embargo on Liberia
- Congressman fears election of 'many more Muslims' to office
- MADD Severs Ties With Miss Teen USA
- U.S. suspends, requests debarment of Australian wheat monopoly for Oil-for-Food cheating
- Brazilian club champ Internacional to face Nacional, Emelec in first round
- Surveillance tape reveals new details on September attack against US embassy in Syria
- Government says Japan's trade surplus expanded 54 percent in November
- Goldman Sachs breaks Wall Street CEO bonus record, pays Blankfein $53.4M
- Australian weather forecaster says El Nino may be weakening
- See the stars the day you were born at Lousiana's new planetarium
- Bush plan to increase military's size will take time, lack quick impact in Iraq
- Judge Rejects 'Fahrenheit 9/11' Lawsuit
- A luxury Mexican spa at the foot of a magic mountain
- J&J closes acquisition of Pfizer consumer health products
- Ronaldo, Deco to play charity match in Brazil
- Japan's trade surplus expands better-than-expected 54 percent in November
- New Orleans inviting tourists for New Year's Eve, Sugar Bowl
- Nike 2nd-quarter profit climbs 8 percent on stronger sales worldwide
- Government board approves big Brooklyn redevelopment plan
- Record labels sue operator of Russian music Web site AllofMP3.com
- Goldman Sachs breaks Wall Street CEO bonus record, pays Blankfein $53.4M
- AP Interview: Fallen Japanese dot-com star feels targeted, looks to space
- Bush open to increasing Iraq troops, but says they must have clear mission
- Annual MLB salary average up 9 percent to nearly $2.7 million
- Mexico's Senate rejects 5 percent tax on soft drinks
- Scooter-Riding Woman Rescued From Drain
- MADD Severs Ties With Miss Teen USA
- Boca Juniors says transfer of Gago to Real Madrid complete
- 'Hibernating' Man Survives for 3 Weeks
- Fire Destroys Home of 'Lost' Star Lilly
- Formula One looking ahead to 2007
- 'Order restored': Australia celebrates but disorder mars cricket's 2006
- Miller, Kildow win 2 more races for suddenly dominant U.S. skiers
- Scooter-Riding Woman Rescued From Drain
- Shane Warne notable dates
- Freightliner to build plant in Mexico
- Warne pulls stumps on illustrious and often controversial career
- Japan economy ends year on low note, weak consumer spending possible spoiler in 2007
- 2007 World Sports Calendar
- Fire Destroys Home of 'Lost' Star Lilly
- Japanese stocks higher on steel sectorgains gains; dollar inches up vs yen
- J.K. Rowling dreams she is Harry Potter while finishing final book
- American Idol winner Hicks to reign as a grand marshal during New Orleans' Carnival
- American Idol Hicks to Marshal Carnival
- Rowling Says She Dreamed She Was Potter
- Cat Let Off at Wrong Bus Stop Back Home
- `Nativity Story' Trailer Airs in Plaza
- FBI releases last 10 pages from file on John Lennon; no indication former Beatle was a threat
- Promotional clips from `The Nativity Story' air at holiday bazaar in Chicago plaza
- Japan, Brunei reach basic accord on free trade agreement
- California Supreme Court to hear case alleging state's gay marriage ban violates constitution
- Warne pulls stumps on illustrious and often controversial career
- Venezuela's Chavez backs Ecuador in coca spraying dispute with Colombia
- Bush, Clooney celebrate Louisiana hospital's rebirth after falling in Hurricane Rita
- Oil prices fall after increase in U.S. inventories of gasoline, distillates
- Worst flooding in a century spreads across southern Malaysia; 60,000 displaced
- Fire Destroys Home of 'Lost' Star Lilly
- Top Japan tax official resigns amid scandal over private love nest at public apartment
- Oscar Nominee Shoots Husband, Self
- Kariya leads Predators to fifth straight win
- Thai stock market opens 2 percent lower as prime minister offers support for central bank
- Indian actress Shilpa Shetty says she's single despite rumors of marriage: report
- New Zealand stocks hit another record as energy, property stocks buoy market
- Pinto leads Cucuta to Colombian title before heading off to lead national team
- Supply of prohibited drugs at center of Australian weightlifting probe
- Chicago to allow public display of movie trailer about Jesus' birth
- 'Order restored': Australia celebrates but disorder mars cricket's 2006
- Experts say Australian copyright ruling has international implications
- More Rap Lyrics Showing Up in Court
- Malaysian Cabinet approves first-ever sex education curriculum for schools
- Bangladesh police clash with protesters during strike over electoral reforms
- Taiwan state oil company to sign contract with Libya for oil exploration project
- U.S. hopes to determine soon if NKorea is serious about ending nuclear program: Envoy
- Australian broadcaster abandons city offices because of cancer risk
- Australian broadcaster abandons city offices because of cancer risk
- Nowitzki helped off court with left leg injury
- South Korea hopes to get stalled inter-Korean dialogue back on track early
- Kariya leads Predators to fifth straight win
- Japanese optics maker Hoya to merge with camera maker Pentax
- Australian stocks dragged down by resource sector
- Turkmen President Niyazov dies at 66
- Japan's Nissan in talks with NEC about joint venture for hybrid car batteries
- Japan's Nissan in talks with NEC about joint venture for hybrid car batteries
- Taiwan shares fall 0.4 percent on construction declines
- Turkmen President Niyazov dies at 66
- Turkmen President Niyazov dies at 66
- Turkmen President Niyazov dies at 66
- Turkmen President Niyazov dies at 66
- Indiana outpaces Phillies 101-93
- Japanese optics maker Hoya to merge with camera maker Pentax
- Japanese optics maker Hoya to merge with camera maker Pentax
- Turkmenistan's authoritarian president dies at 66
- Turkmenistan's authoritarian president dies at 66
- 2 killed, 60,000 displaced in worst flooding in a century in southern Malaysian state
- Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom signs agreement with Google on mobile Internet search services
- Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom signs agreement with Google on mobile Internet search services
- Dollar rebounds vs yen in Asia after early decline on jump in Japanese trade surplus
- Dollar rebounds vs yen in Asia after early decline on jump in Japanese trade surplus
- 2 killed, 60,000 displaced in worst flooding in a century in southern Malaysian state
- Fleming lauds his trans-Tasman mate
- Supply of prohibited drugs at center of Australian weightlifting probe
- Australian senator accuses U.S. of betraying ally over wheat trade
- Warne pulls stumps on illustrious and often controversial career
- Warne pulls stumps on illustrious and often controversial career
- Turkmenistan's authoritarian president dies at 66
- Turkmenistan's authoritarian president dies at 66
- Cricket world lauds Warne
- Shiite summit aims to prod radical cleric toward cease-fire and rejoining government
- Airbus committed to superjumbo delivery schedule, CEO says
- Airbus committed to superjumbo delivery schedule, CEO says
- Vaughan back, Harmison retires from one-day cricket
- Vaughan back, Harmison retires from one-day cricket
- Taiwan doctors recommend first lady not attend her embezzlement trial
- French prime minister faces judges probing political scandal
- Japanese stocks climb to 7-month high on steel sector gains
- Japanese stocks climb to 7-month high on steel sector gains
- Vaughan back, Harmison retires from one-day cricket
- Thai stocks fall 2 percent as prime minister offers support for central bank
- Thai stocks fall 2 percent as prime minister offers support for central bank
- 'Confession of Pain' a glorified vehicle for top Chinese stars
- Bangladesh police clash with protesters during strike electoral reforms
- Bangladesh police clash with protesters during strike electoral reforms
- Italy's lower house of parliament to hold confidence vote over 2007 budget
- Sweden's Husqvarna to buy Gardena of Germany for euro730 million
- New Jersey governor to sign bill making civil unions for gay couples official
- OSCE sends first group of election observers to Albania
- Indonesia overturns terror conviction against militant cleric Abu Bakar Bashir
- India's Tech Mahindra wins US$1 billion outsourcing deal from Britain's BT Group
- India's Tech Mahindra wins US$1 billion outsourcing deal from Britain's BT Group
- US envoy calls on NKorea not to divert nuclear talks with financial complaints
- Chinese shoemakers prepare to challenge EU anti-dumping tariffs
- Chinese shoemakers prepare to challenge EU anti-dumping tariffs
- Turkmenistan's authoritarian president dies at 66
- Turkmenistan's authoritarian president dies at 66
- South Korean president makes new nomination for Constitutional Court chief
- South Korean president makes new nomination for Constitutional Court chief
- MADD Cuts Ties With Miss Teen USA
- Schild takes narrow first-leg lead in World Cup slalom
- Euro regains ground against U.S. dollar
- Schild takes narrow first-leg lead in World Cup slalom
- Kenyan runner Tegla Loroupe tries to bring peace to her turbulent homeland
- MADD Cuts Ties With Miss Teen USA
- Ronaldinho set for Spanish citizenship
- Norwegian unemployment rate remains at 2.1 percent in December
- Malaysia's palm oil merger plan kicks off as three companies give nod
- Confident Lyon meeting Houllier's targets
- Iraqi Olympic committee says Olympic bicycling coach was slain
- Japanese optics maker Hoya to buy camera maker Pentax for about US$771 million
- Indonesia overturns terror conviction against militant cleric Abu Bakar Bashir
- Holocaust denier Irving set to return home to Britain
- Germany says Paulson signals openness to discussing hedge fund transparency
- Japanese stocks rise to 7-month high on steel sector gains
- Japanese stocks rise to 7-month high on steel sector gains
- Officials: Italian man at center of right-to-die controversy dies
- Fiji's tribal chiefs yet to agree on plan to return to civilian rule
- Fiji's tribal chiefs yet to agree on plan to return to civilian rule
- Turkmenistan's authoritarian president dies at 66
- Turkmenistan's authoritarian president dies at 66
- Iceland raises key interest rates to rein in inflation
- J.K. Rowling Dreams She Is Harry Potter
- Glock joins BMW-Sauber as second test driver
- Philippine shares rise 1.2 percent higher on bargain hunting
- Bottled water company in U.S. state of Arkansas eyes Mexico as market
- Nippon Steel to boost stake in Brazil's Usiminas
- Nippon Steel to boost stake in Brazil's Usiminas
- Svindal leads after opening leg of GS, Palander sits second, Miller third
- Bull shares surge on disposal of Italian business
- Iraqi Olympic committee says Olympic bicycling coach slain in Baghdad
- Italy's Fiat, Russia's Severstal-Auto sign memo to produce diesel motors
- Nippon Steel boosts stake in Brazil's Usiminas
- Nippon Steel boosts stake in Brazil's Usiminas
- Top Japan tax official resigns amid scandal over private love nest at public apartment
- EU to pull Belarus trade preferences unless it reforms labor rights
- Toyota launches news hatchback in Japan
- Toyota launches news hatchback in Japan
- Sutil named second driver with Spyker F1 team
- Fire Destroys Home of 'Lost' Star Lilly
- Inflation in Hong Kong accelerates to 2.2 percent in November
- Indonesian shares hit fresh record high
- Posco joint-venture steel plant begins operating in India
- Posco joint-venture steel plant begins operating in India
- Singapore shares ended flat amid mixed performance in blue chips
- 2 killed, 60,000 displaced in worst flooding in a century in southern Malaysia
- Asian market end mixed as Japanese stocks hit fresh 7-month high
- Asian market end mixed as Japanese stocks hit fresh 7-month high
- Indian shares climb, led by Reliance Industries
- Suez says it won British contract worth more than euro1 billion
- Nippon Steel boosts stake in Brazil's Usiminas
- Nippon Steel boosts stake in Brazil's Usiminas
- Inter seeking record 11th straight win in Italian league
- Valencia striker Tavano to join AS Roma on loan
- Thai stocks fall 2 percent as prime minister offers support for central bank
- Credit Suisse says it bought Brazil's Hedging-Griffo for 358 million Swiss francs
- EU sees no problems with cut-price 3G license for Vodafone's Czech subsidiary
- Philippine president approves Christmas holiday cease-fire with communist rebels
- EU approves German movie subsidies
- Researchers claim fossil discovery confirms New Zealand had indigenous land mammals
- Bangladesh police clash with protesters during strike for electoral reforms
- Bangladesh police clash with protesters during strike for electoral reforms
- British Cycling: riders in doping scandals should stay away from Tour de France
- U.S. investor Carlyle, Hong Kong bank buy stake in Chinese lender
- EU and U.S. extend energy-saving office equipment standards for five years
- South Korea hopes to get stalled inter-Korean dialogue back on track
- Oil prices fall after increase in U.S. inventories of gasoline, distillates
- Schild wins third straight World Cup slalom
- Oahu home of 'Lost' star Evangeline Lilly destroyed in fire; cause being investigated
- London's FTSE-100 index down 16.1 points at 6182.5 at midday
- Reporters watchdog condemns detention of journalist by Belarusian authorities
- Trump and Rosie Argue Over Miss USA
- U.S. government donates US$50,000 (euro38,000) to war crimes court in Belgrade
- Finnish antitrust body proposes euro30 million fine on paper maker Stora Enso
- Drogba the key to Chelsea's challenge
- British economy grows faster than expected in third quarter, but concerns remain about future
- Herman Klurfeld, ghostwriter for gossip columnist Walter Winchell, dies
- General Mills 2nd quarter profit rises 4 percent, beating expectations
- English Soccer Fixtures
- New outbreak of bird flu hits duck farm in South Korea
- Raytheon to sell aircraft business to Hawker Beechcraft for $3.3 billion, revises outlook
- Indian, Chinese expedition to chart effects of glacier melt in Tibet
- Highland Capital Management proposes competing $4.7 billion Delphi plan
- ConAgra Foods net income rises 44 percent in 2nd quarter
- Kidnapped father of Espanyol's Jonatas released
- Sweden's Husqvarna to buy Gardena of Germany for euro730 million
- Trump and Rosie Argue Over Miss USA
- Turkmenistan's authoritarian president dies at 66
- Opera Software lands browser contract with Samsung for high-end mobile telephones
- Highland Capital Management proposes competing $4.7 billion Delphi plan
- Amec says private equity buyers walk away after it refused due diligence access
- Schild wins third straight World Cup slalom
- Indian court extends bail by 4 weeks for actor Sanjay Dutt in illegal arms case
- Indian court extends bail by 4 weeks for actor Sanjay Dutt in illegal arms case
- India's Tech Mahindra wins US$1 billion outsourcing deal from Britain's BT Group
- India's Tech Mahindra wins US$1 billion outsourcing deal from Britain's BT Group
- Feeding machine, cuddly seals honored in Japan robotics prize
- Svindal wins giant slalom to reclaim overall World Cup lead
- Xanthi signs defender Martin Knakal
- New outbreak of bird flu hits duck farm in South Korea
- New outbreak of bird flu hits duck farm in South Korea
- New Jersey governor signing bill Thursday making civil unions for gay couples official
- ICC clears Ahmed's bowling action
- ICC clears Ahmed's bowling action
- Bridgestone to build new tire plant in Japan, first in 3 decades
- Bridgestone to build new tire plant in Japan, first in 3 decades
- Svindal wins giant slalom to reclaim overall World Cup lead
- ICC clears Ahmed's bowling action
- New outbreak of bird flu hits duck farm in South Korea
- New outbreak of bird flu hits duck farm in South Korea
- Schild wins third straight World Cup slalom
- Trump and Rosie Argue Over Miss USA
- Arcelor Mittal signs deal with Indian state of Orissa on new steel plant
- Jobless claims rose last week
- Bristol-Myers Squibb agrees to settle drug pricing, marketing charges for $499 million
- Highland Capital Management proposes competing $4.7 billion Delphi plan
- Jenapharm agrees to pay out East German doping victims
- Seagate to buy online data storage company for $185 million
- US economic growth slows to 2 percent pace in late summer held back by housing slump
- Italian Parliament gives final approval to 2007 budget
- FEI upholds one doping suspension, reduces another
- Japan domestic car sales expected to decline next year: industry body
- Japan domestic car sales expected to decline next year: industry body
- Italian Parliament gives final approval to 2007 budget
- President's wife says it did not occur to her to go public about her skin cancer
- War of words erupts between Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell
- Formula One legends pay final tribute to Clay Regazzoni
- Bush telephones Indian prime minister, discusses nuclear deal
- Trump and Rosie Argue Over Miss USA
- Brazilian and Chinese iron ore giants agree on price increase
- Toyota launches new hatchback in Japan
- Toyota launches new hatchback in Japan
- Deutsche Boerse signs cooperation agreement with Moscow exchange
- U.S. stocks open higher on profit news
- Japan envoy says 'no prospect' for breakthrough at NKorea nuclear talks
- Italian Parliament gives final approval to 2007 budget
- French anti-doping agency drops case against Spanish cyclist
- Belarusian gymnast banned until December 2007 for doping
- Schild wins third straight World Cup slalom
- RWE extends contract with Gazprom to supply gas to Czech Republic
- Britain should bar doctors with poor English _ coroner
- Brazilian and Chinese iron ore giants agree on price increase
- Thomson says it will sell non-European consumer electronics accessories business
- Ecuadorean president to cancel Colombia visit unless border coca spraying halted
- Indian government to sell residual stake in country's largest carmaker
- U.S. dollar slightly higher against euro
- Fugitive police chief deported to Cambodia from Malaysia
- Simon Schoch recaptures World Cup lead
- Coach Irureta to leave Betis
- Cruise operator Carnival 4Q earnings up as higher capacity offsets increased fuel costs
- Presidential consultive body recommends elections in Angola for 2008 and 2009
- Final 'Harry Potter' Title Announced
- Svindal wins giant slalom to reclaim overall World Cup lead
- US envoy says NKorea financial restrictions defense against proliferation
- Economic growth slows to 2 percent pace in late summer held back by housing slump
- Kyrgyz parliament to consider constitutional changes expanding president's power
- U.S. index of leading economic indicators rises 0.1 percent in November
- Wheelchair tennis player banned for two years for doping
- Brazil's World Cup veteran Casagrande leaves intensive care
- Former Romanian economy minister investigated on treason and spying charges
- Final 'Harry Potter' Title Announced
- Cabinet infighting stalls Brazilian economic plan
- Sunrise on Alishan
- Me, ignorant? I don't understand
- Sifting through an ancient royal household's troubles
- Gory 'Black Christmas' causes some to see red
- It happened one night
- Stiller, some old pros have a make-believe 'Night'
- One shot creates a web of confusing events
- Events
- Theater
- Concerts
- Live Music
- Clubs &Pubs
- Hotels
- Museums
- Galleries
- Picks
- A glorified vehicle for top Chinese stars
- Eccentric soundtracks put Imogen Heap in the spotlight
- 'Sarabande' offers a glimpse of Taiwan through Belgian eyes - and ears
- Raising the bar on cookies
- Taichung celebrates Christmas cocktail culture
- Turkmen leader dies at 66 from heart failure
- Thousands stranded after blizzard in Colorado
- Top prize for Big Lotto draw could reach NT$1b next week
- Launch of high-speed rail rests on experts, official says
- Ahmadinejad's rivals win local elections
- Wu excused from court due to her poor health
- In Brief
- Ex-MAC official to be Kaohsiung deputy mayor
- Many medicines prescribed for children redundant, says survey
- Sports chief Chen reaffirms plan to resign, sets January date
- Chimpanzee gene study may help cure humans
- Ma comments on achievements as two-term Taipei City mayor
- Investigators quiz Ma's former aide
- MOI unveils quota table for Chinese immigrants
- Justice Minister vows to look into debate over trial prosecutor
- Web site of Alishan National Scenic Area: The intact wonderland
- Taiwanese becomes New York's 100 millionth traveler
- Students watch 1,000 hours of TV a year, poll says
- Pole dancers are what gods wanted, says temple
- WTO used as platform in trade deal
- In Brief
- EU nations settle on imposing new catch quotas for key species, seeking to assure their survival
- Paralyzed Italian in debate over euthanasia dies
- Calderon visits U.S. border; promises to stem migration
- Vice president's win of opposition party's ticket leaves vacancy
- Nigerian's Abubakar picked as presidential hopeful
- Somali government, rivals to resume peace talks
- In Brief
- Police in Bangladesh fire tear gas, rubber bullets at protesters
- Malaysia tells U.N. to prove abuse claims
- China safety official sees a long and hard road ahead
- Floods kill 2, displace over 60,000
- U.S. envoy urges North Korea not to disrupt talks
- Chinese Petroleum to sign contract with Libya for oil exploration plan
- Chunghwa Telecom, Google ink deal on new search services
- International PC growth strong despite slowing demand in U.S.
- Local export order growth slowest in 16 months
- News on selling stakes pushes Taishin lower
- Currency curbs to go when baht stabilizes, says official
- Shareholders approve NYSE's acquisition plan
- Japan trade surplus gains 54% in November
- Discontent allowing Rafsanjani to challenge Iranian president
- First drought, now floods plague Kenya's nomads
- Auschwitz survivor recalls brush with top Nazi
- Tensions rise over pensions
- NHL looks into using bigger nets, says Iginla
- Drogba lifts Chelsea over Newcastle
- Warriors put end to losing streak with one-point win over Celtics
- Campaign finance reform seen as necessary to weed out money politics
- Criticism of first lady mean-spirited
- KaSaPi to host Christmas party for Sanshia detainees
- Pasko ng Pinoy in Kaohsiung
- Labor attaches to convene in Manila to strengthen programs, services for OFWs
- Taiwan News extends season's greetings on website
- Wang dismisses earlier statement about multiple presidential candidates
- Defense, prosecution continue to haggle over constitutionality of Wu case
- U.S. left discovers justice for Taiwan
- Kuerten to play at Movistar Open in January
- Newcomer Higuain says joining Real Madrid doesn't frighten him
- Twin girls for Sean "Diddy" Combs and girlfriend
- Press freedom group urges Turkmenistan's interim government to release political prisoners
- Italian at center of right-to-die controversy dies after doctor disconnects respirator
- London's FTSE-100 index closes down 14.9 points at 6,183.7
- Review: Dench, Blanchett Soar in `Notes'
- Campaign to draft New Mexico governor for president to be launched
- Highland Capital proposes competing $4.7 billion financing plan for Delphi
- U.S. dollar mostly down, gold mixed in late European trading
- Ukrainian president signals possible second veto of 2007 budget
- Officials say New York comptroller to resign over controversy for using state employees as drivers
- Ecuadorean president-elect to cancel Colombia visit unless border coca spraying halted
- Coach Irureta quits Betis
- 'Seinfeld' Spurs Festivus Pole Sales
- Defense contractor Raytheon to sell aircraft business to Hawker Beechcraft for $3.3 billion
- New York Philharmonic to be carried on European radio
- Turkmenistan's authoritarian president dies at 66
- Czech leaders fail again to form new government
- U.S. stocks move lower following regional manufacturing report
- Gremio to sign Argentine defender Schiavi
- France's Communist Party chooses Buffet as presidential candidate
- Gazprom taking majority stake in Sakhalin-2 project for US$7.45 billion
- Court seeks settlement between IAAF and Breuer
- Sawyer Offers Katrina Scholarship
- Religious game and toy makers look to expand business in U.S.
- Jessica Simpson Out of Parton Tribute
- Bush expresses sympathy on death of Turkmenistan president
- New Jersey governor signs law creating civil unions for gay couples
- Former Uruguayan dictator faces additional homicide charges
- Diddy's a Daddy _ Twice
- Deutsche Bank pays $208 million to end mutual fund probe in US
- Carnival 4th quarter earnings up as higher capacity offsets fuel costs
- Jessica Simpson pulls out of Dolly Parton tribute for Kennedy Center Honors
- Diddy's a Daddy _ Twice
- Chubb pays $15 million to settle probe into marketing practices
- New version of Google's Blogger service permits restriction to predetermined audience
- Rare Hollywood studio contracts to go on New York auction block next month
- European stocks end lower
- NY Mercantile Exchange to start trading in NY Board of Trade commodities
- California Supreme Court: Indian tribes must comply with campaign-finance disclosure rules
- Telepredictions: Looking Ahead to 2007
- New giant dinosaur bones found in Spain
- Will conservative Christians support a Mormon for US president?
- Girl who visited Europe tied to largest U.S. measles outbreak in decade
- Holocaust denier David Irving leaves for Britain
- Diddy's a Daddy Twice
- Clarification: Joey Fatone Story
- Turkmenistan's authoritarian president dies at 66
- Trump and Rosie Argue Over Miss USA
- US Airways: Delta's projection of post-bankruptcy value 'unrealistic'
- Azerbaijani president criticizes Armenia for signaling suspension of talks on disputed territory
- Tennis stars' father liable in lawsuit, but owes no damages
- Massachusetts Gov.-elect says he will rescind pact allowing state troopers to arrest illegal immigrants
- Ethical minefield: Some ponder 'designer' babies with Mom or Dad's defective genes
- Iranians munch nuts, listen to poems as they celebrate winter solstice
- The Donald and Rosie Escalate Their Feud
- Garcia Marquez Movie Filming in Colombia
- Colbert Slays Decemberists in Shred Off
- Mexico's electoral institute posts on Internet tally sheets from disputed elections
- Defense contractor Raytheon to sell aircraft business to Hawker Beechcraft for $3.3 billion
- War of words escalates between Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell after Miss USA announcement
- Sweden's world-class midfielder Mostrom retires
- French prime minister faces judges probing political scandal
- Diddy's a Daddy Twice
- Naomi Watts: `I Want a Big Paycheck...'
- Actress Naomi Watts: `I want a big paycheck, so put me in some dumb romantic comedy any day'
- Lemieux: Penguins to explore relocation
- Gold down
- Deutsche Bank pays $208 million to end mutual fund probe
- Science journal Nature abandons peer review experiment due to lack of participation
- Sony BMG to pay $4.25 million in settlement with 39 states
- Egyptian club beats Tunisian rival 3-1 to win African volleyball championship
- Dollar rises against major currencies after Conference Board index
- KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will buy three 737-800 jets from Boeing
- Naomi Watts: 'I Want a Big Paycheck...'
- The Donald and Rosie Escalate Their Feud
- Eakins Painting to Stay in Philadelphia
- Colombian Rocker Juanes Lauded With Park
- Conmebol promotes annual Los Angeles-based all-star game starting in 2007
- U.S. stocks end lower after Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index turns negative
- New Films Portray U.S. Fall From Grace
- Automakers using improved dummies in crash tests
- Mexico releases 16 prisoners arrested in Oaxaca conflict
- Oil prices fall after mild weather forecast, Gulf Coast operations come back on line
- Dead Cat Tossed Through Drive-Thru
- Girls who recorded school fight for posting online face harassment charges
- Anthony won't appeal suspension
- Linux system provider Red Hat 3Q profit drops but beats Wall Street expectations
- Woman Allegedly Steals ID for Inmate Sex
- Man Wears 'Liar' Sign for False Report
- Patrons Toss Dead Cat Through Drive-Thru
- Miss Nevada USA Loses Shirt, Then Title
- Miss Nevada USA Fired for Racy Photos
- Cypriot parliament approves 2007 budget
- Eakins Painting to Stay in Philadelphia
- Twin girls for Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his girlfriend
- The Donald and Rosie Escalate Their Feud
- Diddy's a Daddy _ Twice
- Pfizer's former CEO McKinnell to get $180 million retirement package, filing shows
- Diddy's a Daddy _ Twice
- Hispanic leaders urge end to workplace immigration raids
- Copper falls, testing 6-month low; gold, silver also down
- Some refugees in US lose benefits due to immigration delays
- Colombia authorizes European diplomats to contact leftist rebels over prisoner exchange
- The Christmas family, from Mary to Carol, has heard it all
- Research In Motion third-quarter profit rises 47 percent
- Diddy's a Daddy _ Twice
- Soehn succeeds Nowak as D.C. United coach
- Review: `Utopia' Gains in Power
- California Supreme Court: Indian tribes must comply with campaign-finance disclosure rules
- U.S. Senate delegation to tour Andean nations
- Eli Lilly ends study of drug for fighting brain tumors
- Former Pfizer CEO McKinnell's $180 million retirement package could grow to $200 million
- Barcelona draws Atletico 1-1 in Spanish league's last match of 2006
- Eakins Painting to Stay in Philadelphia
- Spanish Soccer Summaries
- Thomas Eakins' painting `The Gross Clinic' will stay in Philadelphia, officials say
- Schwarzenegger seeks politically risky prison reform review as key to California prison reform
- Hilary Duff Becomes a Barbie Doll
- Hilary Duff Becomes a Barbie Doll
- Hilary Duff: singer, actress, fashion designer and, now, 12-inch (30-centimeter) high Barbie doll
- Hilary Duff Becomes a Barbie Doll
- Yates team pulls Rudd out of retirement
- Dominican air force officer convicted in slaying of former boxing champ
- Rosie Lifts `View' _ but at What Cost?
- US lawmaker says he will not retract letter critical of Muslim colleague
- Queen Elizabeth II's Christmas speech on podcast for first time
- Turkmen leader put himself on display like few other authoritarian rulers
- Take cheer: Christmas has been out of control for centuries
- As Vietnam opens up and communist grip relaxes, Christmas with Santa gains popularity
- Jose Feliciano, holiday fixture, sings duets on new album, talks about Christmas classic
- `Letters' puts Eastwood back on Iwo Jima and back in Hollywood's awards race
- After 50 years, a rare Charlotte Rae recording finds a new life on CD
- Rocky Redux: Stallone gets serious about aged Italian Stallion with final `Rocky Balboa' flick
- Typically taciturn Robert De Niro gets talkative about 2nd directorial outing ... and more
- From dazzling to drab, Sharen Davis designs costumes for the season's most anticipated movies
- `The Good Shepherd' and `The Good German' portray post-WWII confusion of America
- Former `Friends' star Courteney Cox dishes the `Dirt' in new TV drama about the tabloid world
- Carl Tanner, opera tenor with untraditional background, takes traditional turn with holiday CD
- Once considered a rap graveyard, Koch now a moneymaking opportunity for rappers
- Wounded CBS Journalist Thanks Military
- Rapper finds inspiration in Chaucer's 'The Canterbury Tales'
- Grad student debunks professor's method for identifying Pollock's paintings
- 5th Samsung executive to plead guilty in Justice Department's DRAM price-fixing probe
- Video-game review: Superheroes band together in array of video-game adaptations
- Video game Review: `Rayman,' `Monkey Ball' deliver minigame madness
- Nobel winner Garcia Marquez' hometown chosen for Hollywood adaptation of classic novel
- At the Movies: Watts, Norton rise above dour story to enliven `Painted Veil'
- All Blacks dominate again with World Cup looming
- At the Movies: `Rocky Balboa' aims for nostalgia, offers self-parody
- Film Review: `Letters' a powerful, poetic look at WWII battle from the Japanese side
- CBS' Kimberly Dozier: U.S. military treated me as one of their own after Iraq car-bomb injury
- At the Movies: 'The Good Shepherd' an intriguing but overlong look at the early CIA
- Dench, Blanchett shine in dark psychological drama `Notes on a Scandal'
- Bleak `Children of Men' offers ray of hope amid humanity's undoing
- Wounded CBS Journalist Thanks Military
- Gazprom wrests majority stake in Sakhalin-2 project for US$7.45 billion
- Another Spanish flu pandemic could kill 81 million people worldwide
- Miss Nevada USA Loses Shirt Then Title
- On-form Miller continues to win, gain respect
- SEC considering taking side of Merrill Lynch in Enron damages case
- Syngenta agrees to pay $1.5 million EPA fine for distributing genetically modified corn
- Rare Studio Contracts Up for Auction
- Colombia's Cartagena regains cinematic luster
- Southeast Critics: `Departed' Best Film
- LA judge orders paternity test for Anna Nicole Smith's baby
- Japanese stocks retreat from 7-month high, dollar lower against yen
- Southeastern US film critics pick `The Departed' as top film, Whitaker and Mirren best performers
- LA judge orders paternity test for Anna Nicole Smith's baby
- Suspicious powder alert in building housing Australian PM's office
- Bush signs law that endorses his policy blocking aid to Hamas-led Palestinian Authority
- Haitian immigrant stripped of U.S. citizenship released to family
- McGrath retirement talk just that, says veteran paceman
- Rice calls Iraq `worth the investment,' says U.S. ready to elect black president
- Hilary Duff Becomes a Barbie Doll
- Central bank: China's economic growth this year should be 10.5 percent
- DNA database reunites US woman with mother who gave her up during Salvadoran civil war
- Paternity Test Ordered for Smith's Baby
- Paternity Test Ordered for Smith's Baby
- 'Seinfeld' Spurs Festivus Pole Sales
- Paternity Test Ordered for Smith's Baby
- New Zealanders walking unaided to South Pole hit 40-day mark on journey
- Paternity Test Ordered for Smith's Baby
- Rice expresses doubt that North Korea seriously is considering dismantling its nuclear weapons
- New Zealand stocks slip as market drifts in thin holiday trade
- Boeing takes new Japanese air tanker on maiden flight
- Ohio Burglar Stops to Make a Sandwich
- Japanese stocks retreat from 7-month high, dollar flat against yen
- French prime minister questioned in probe into political scandal
- Indonesia claiming bird flu success as cases drop
- After Turkmen leader's death, future of strategic country up in the air
- Congressman stands firm on criticism of colleague's planned use of Quran at swearing-in
- Paternity Test Ordered for Smith's Baby
- Former 21 Club Owner Dies at 99
- Schwarzenegger seeks sentencing review in California prisons reform
- Oil prices flat under US$63 after falling in previous session
- Judge asked to unseal documents in newspaper antitrust case
- Japanese envoy says delegates to North Korean nuclear talks might abandon six-party format
- South Korea starts killing poultry after new outbreak of bird flu
- Rice expresses doubt that North Korea seriously is considering dismantling its nuclear weapons
- Qualcomm lowers profit estimate due to legal expenses
- Southern Methodist University president says panel deciding site of Bush presidential library on its side
- Ex-Cop Plans 'Don't Get Busted' Video
- Patrons Toss Dead Cat Through Drive-Thru
- At least 5 dead as southern Malaysia floods ease, but worsen elsewhere
- Malaysia to impose mandatory prison terms for people who illegally dump chemical waste
- Jessica Simpson Out of Parton Tribute
- Prosecutors expected to demand 4-year prison term for Japan's fallen dot-com star
- Ecuadorean president cancels Colombia visit over coca spraying dispute
- Taiwan first lady's failure to attend embezzlement trial draws criticism
- Health expert: Farmers may be helping to spread bird flu in southern Vietnam
- High school basketball team to boycott game with opponent that uses Confederate flag
- Japanese envoy says delegates to North Korean nuclear talks might abandon six-party format
- Philippine communist rebel leader says government's Christmas cease-fire is a ploy
- Islamic cleric says his Supreme Court terror acquittal defies United States
- Malaysia says it is not worried over ringgit's rise
- Pistons down Cavaliers 87-71
- Favre field goal gives Packers 9-7 win over Vikings
- Las Vegas Bowl: No. 19 BYU trounces Oregon 38-8
- Automakers using improved dummies in crash tests
- Fire breaks out at northern Japan nuclear plant, no injuries or radiation leak
- Singapore appoints special economic adviser to prime minister
- U.S. Selective Service plans "readiness" tests for military draft.
- Red Hat 3Q profit drops but beats Wall Street expectations
- Strong Chinese presence at 2007 Rotterdam film festival
- Brazilian supplier says Chinese steelmakers agree to 2007 price rise
- At The Movies: `Curse of the Golden Flower' suffers from its excesses
- Rice expresses doubt that North Korea seriously is considering dismantling its nuclear weapons
- Malaysia floods ease, but 6 die as new storm warnings issued
- Labor rights group reports harsh working conditions at Bratz dolls factory
- China to tighten land controls to contain rising prices
- Thrashers take shootout win over Penguins
- Favre leads Packers to victory in perhaps last game at Lambeau.
- Thrashers take shootout win over Penguins
- U.S. envoy says no sign of breakthrough at North Korea nuclear talks
- Indian state plans mandatory HIV tests before marriage
- Romania cancels CEC bank privatization, unhappy with bids
- Senate report says EU freeze on adding new members sends dangerous message to aspirants
- The Christmas family, from Mary to Carol, has heard it all
- Taiwan shares rise 0.4 percent on demand for index heavyweights
- Wild Oats back for another crack at bluewater classic race record
- Pistons down Cavaliers 87-71
- Dollar down vs yen in Asia amid thin trading ahead of holidays
- Military regime asks Fijians to accept that it has control of nation
- Japan's NEC says first-half losses were greater than originally reported
- Japanese stocks rise to 7-month high as Toyota surged to new record
- Acting Turkmen president: date for next presidential election will be set on Dec. 26
- Malaysia floods kill 6; new storm warnings issued
- Malaysia floods kill 6; new storm warnings issued
- Romania cancels CEC bank privatization, unhappy with bids
- U.S. airline, Chinese partner to launch new domestic Chinese carrier
- Thrashers take shootout win over Penguins
- Romania cancels CEC bank privatization, unhappy with bids
- Officials from Pakistan, India discuss border dispute
- U.S. airline, Chinese partner to launch new domestic Chinese airline
- Japan's NEC says first-half loss was US$20 mln more than originally reported
- Suicide bomber in Kabul injures 8, misses lawmaker target
- Edward Norton says he's impressed with professionalism of Chinese movie crews
- Labor rights group reports harsh working conditions at Bratz dolls factory
- Edward Norton says he's impressed with professionalism of Chinese movie crews
- Japan's NEC says first-half loss was US$20 mln more than originally reported
- U.S. cancels military exercise in Philippines due to custody dispute over convicted Marine
- Turkmenistan to set date for presidential election after dictator's death
- NKorea nuclear talks end, no further meeting set
- Toyota forecasts total worldwide production of 9.42 million vehicles in 2007
- Japanese stocks rise to 7-month high as Toyota surged to new record, comment, other details.
- Japan's NEC says first-half loss was US$20 mln more than originally reported
- Vaughan would take England captaincy again
- NKorea nuclear talks set to end without new joint agreement
- Sri Lanka wins rain shortened Twenty-20 international
- NKorea nuclear talks end without new joint agreement, no new meeting scheduled
- Death of Italian author fuels right-to-die debate in Italy
- EU clears proposed takeover of Corus by Tata Steel
- EU clears proposed takeover of Corus by Tata Steel
- Japanese PM, Jordan king agree to promote peace and stability in Mideast
- U.S. cancels military exercise in Philippines due to custody dispute over convicted Marine
- France awards submarine deal to DCN, Areva
- EU clears proposed takeover of Corus by Tata Steel
- Philippine stocks slip 0.1 percent
- Woman arrested for keeping more than 100 animals in crowded Hong Kong apartment
- SKorean lawmakers endorse plan to extend troop deployment in Iraq for a year
- Malaysia floods kill 6; new storm warnings issued
- Malaysia floods kill 6; new storm warnings issued
- Military regime asks Fijians to accept that it has control of nation
- Military regime asks Fijians to accept that it has control of nation
- NKorea nuclear talks end without breakthrough, no new meeting scheduled
- Singapore shares up 0.7 percent at 2,942.4 in thin trade; bank shares rise
- China shares flat as declines in steelmakers offset Guangshen Railway debut; yuan down
- Malaysian shares rise on property sector boost
- Turkmenistan to set date for presidential election after dictator's death
- Military regime asks Fijians to accept that it has control of nation
- Turkmenistan to set date for presidential election after dictator's death
- Military regime asks Fijians to accept that it has control of nation
- Uzbek pro-government fund slams new US human rights initiatives
- SKorean foreign minister to hold talks with Japanese counterpart next week
- Ex-Cop Plans Video on How to Hide Drugs
- CAS hands Aitor Gonzalez two-year doping ban
- Swedes find EU membership a drag on environment, food safety and animal rights
- Prospect of war with Somalia raises fears, questions in Ethiopia
- Industry group says China auto sales expected to reach 7 million this year
- Industry group says China auto sales expected to reach 7 million this year
- Central bank: China's economy expected to grow by 9.8 percent in 2007
- Japan's prime minister warns more pressure from international community likely on NKorea
- Rome prosecutors have opened case on the death of Italian author who respirator was disconnected
- Siemens corruption suspects released from custody
- Rome prosecutors have opened case on the death of Italian who asked to die
- Gabon ruling party easily maintains majority in national assembly
- NKorea says US must lift financial restrictions before it will disarm
- NKorea says US must lift financial restrictions before it will disarm
- South Korean stocks rise on gains in bank, retail shares
- Hong Kong hits record high, Tokyo reaches 7-month high as Asian markets advance
- Thai stocks edge up as finance minister says he is satisfied with baht's decline
- London police investigating two agents for fraud
- NKorea says US must lift financial restrictions before it will disarm
- EU clears proposed takeover of Corus by Tata Steel
- U.S. dollar, gold fall in early European trading
- Rome prosecutors have opened case on the death of Italian who asked to die
- Indonesian shares close down as telcom, car distributor bluechips fall
- NKorea says it will improve nuclear arsenal under US pressure
- Cambodia dismisses Finland's appeal for fair trial for detained former police chief
- Turkmenistan to set date for presidential election after dictator's death
- NKorea nuclear talks end with Pyongyang vowing to bolster arsenal
- Somalis flee fighting as Islamists attack government front lines
- Chinese navy commander dead of illness at 63
- Oil prices inch up as shipments return to normal in U.S. Gulf Coast region
- Turkmenistan to set date for presidential election after dictator's death
- NKorea nuclear talks end with Pyongyang vowing to bolster arsenal
- FIFA president promises "special initiative" to promote soccer in India
- Nokia in euro320 million network deal with Russian Megafon
- London's FTSE-100 index down 1.5 points at 6,182.2 at midday
- Japan's prime minister warns more pressure from international community likely on NKorea
- Daihatsu recalls 20,000 cars for faulty bolt problem for its cooling system
- Indian shares move up, led by technology firms
- Prosecutors appeal decision to acquit Mitsubishi Motor executives over fatal accident
- Prosecutors appeal decision to acquit Mitsubishi Motor executives over fatal accident
- Siemens corruption suspects released from custody
- Catholic activist finds Christmas is busy season for battling secular crusaders
- Vodafone says it is considering buying a majority stake in India's Hutchison
- BP halts output at newly opened Caspian gas field for technical checks
- Officials from Pakistan, India discuss border dispute
- US envoy says NKorea nuclear talks to resume in 'weeks'
- Rice calls Iraq 'worth the investment' and U.S. ready to elect black president
- Japanese researchers film live giant squid, say numbers may be plentiful
- Protestant extremist who threatened NIreland Assembly appears in Belfast court
- Rice calls Iraq 'worth the investment' and U.S. ready to elect black president
- Brazil's World Cup veteran Casagrande leaves hospital
- Consumer spending picks up, demand for costly manufactured goods rebounds
- NKorea nuclear talks end with Pyongyang vowing to bolster arsenal
- Euro edges higher against U.S. dollar
- Fernando Gago signs for Real Madrid until 2013
- U.S. consumer spending picks up, demand for costly manufactured goods rebounds
- N. Ireland minister hopes Catholic-Protestant government will be late Christmas present
- Japan to launch another spy satellite in February
- `The Jeffersons' actor Mike Evans dies at 57
- News Corp. Swaps DirecTV With Liberty
- Unofficial creditors committee urges Delta to consider other options to stand-alone plan
- 5,000 Islamists hold rally in Pakistani capital to protest changes in Islamic rape law
- News Corp. swaps DirecTV stake with Liberty; deal settles dispute between Murdoch and Malone
- Russia to supply Georgia with natural gas at US$235 per 1,000 cubic meters
- Dolphin with longest breeding record dies after 36 years in Japanese aquarium
- UN food agency says it has insufficient funds to feed Bhutanese refugees in Nepal
- Officials from Pakistan, India discuss border dispute
- Stepanek retires from Czech Davis Cup team
- Poland's PKN Orlen offers to buy out remaining shares in Lithuanian refinery
- NKorea nuclear talks end with Pyongyang vowing to bolster arsenal
- News Corp. Swaps DirecTV With Liberty
- Turkmenistan promises 'democratic' elections, as defined by late authoritarian leader
- Japan's prime minister warns more pressure on NKorea likely from international community
- Japan's prime minister warns more pressure on NKorea likely from international community
- DaimlerChrysler paying $1.2 million to settle pollution violation
- Milan's Borriello tests positive for banned substances
- IOC hails progress on joint Korean Olympic team
- Rice calls Iraq 'worth the investment' and says U.S. ready to elect black president
- Top official refuses to lock home after burglary in British Virgin Islands
- WADA files appeal to reinstate drug bans on Pakistan fast bowlers
- Mexican Diva Trevi Rebuilds Career
- Microsoft extends video game warranty to 1 year; applies to present and future owners
- Statoil cuts 95,000 barrels per day of production at North Sea oil and gas field for five months
- Nigeria ruling party expels vice president ahead of elections
- EU opens in-depth inquiry into proposed takeover of Swiss packaging firm
- Kiefer Sutherland, Rodeo Champion
- Lavolpe to coach Velez Sarsfield
- Judge: Iran partly responsible for 1996 terrorist attack
- Presidential hopeful Sarkozy consolidates grip on the French right
- '24' Star Shines As Actor, Rodeo Champ
- EU opens in-depth inquiry into proposed takeover of Swiss packaging firm
- `24' star Kiefer Sutherland on trading acting for the rodeo circuit: `I had some great horses'
- Chemical plants ordered to submit security plans to government
- English Soccer Capsules
- British police charge man with murder of five prostitutes
- Four U.S. Marines charged with 2005 Haditha killings
- First lady's trial sees no progress on second day
- Wang dismisses remarks on 2008 KMT candidates
- Ma says Hsu will face KMT recall motion
- President tops 2006 media exposure rankings
- Lee Ao slaps Ma and Shih with lawsuits
- Lai explains tourism not just about money
- Huang appeals for Chen Chu's win to be revoked
- In Brief
- MAC calls on Macau to collaborate on framework for dialogue
- Court acquits activists of staging violent rally at airport
- Judges allowed more leeway in death sentencing
- Internet users intervene in girl's suicide
- New bankers hired for 'professionalism,' GIO says
- Economist expects GDP to dip in 2007
- Thai foreign worker found dead, boiling in plant's melting pot
- In Brief
- Senator says Louisiana set to receive US$75m for alternative housing
- Report says New York rail tunnels may be vulnerable to terrorist attack
- Ex-president charged with forgery in Peru
- Gunbattles break out between Hamas and Fatah in Gaza City
- Turkmenistan sets date for elections
- Ethiopian troops, Islamic fighters clash in Somalia
- In Brief
- China allows rights lawyer to walk free
- Sri Lanka's Tamil Tigers warn of full-scale war
- Malaysia to jail violators of toxic dumping laws
- Islamic cleric sees his acquittal as a blow to the U.S.
- North Korea talks end with no deal on disarmament
- Ghosts of Christmas past haunt Filipino typhoon victims
- Raul Castro points to a new style of leadership
- More misery rains on Timor refugees
- Turkmenistan's future is left hanging in the air
- When it comes to global warming, blame it on the cows
- At giving time, think of the homeless
- When the enemy tells the Christmas story
- Bungee backpack designed to put a spring in the wearer's step
- When it's time for a fine watch
- The perm turns 100, but is no longer making waves
- SEC may side with Merrill in Enron case
- Livedoor boss may face four years
- South Korea reports finding toxic chemical in U.S. beef
- China Agricultural Bank to stay intact, Wen says
- Taiwan jobless rate holds near 5-year low in November
- Gazprom clinches control of Sakhalin-2 gas project
- Hopes of influx from abroad excite investors
- U.S. dollar holds up in Asian trade despite less growth
- Philly Fed index turns negative, stocks follow
- China forecasts robust 2007 economy
- Sidelines
- Svindal regains lead with giant slalom victory
- Panthers extend streak with third straight win
- Bobbi Brown unveils makeup collection
- Hualien supplying five-star hotel with chemical-free food produce
- Festival dining at Ambassador Kaohsiung
- Royal Chihpen presents new package
- Xmas joy at Evergreen Taichung
- Christmas dinner at Sunworld Dynasty
- 'Festive December' at Evergreen
- Australian fast bowler McGrath coy about rumors of retirement
- Florida jury rules Serena and Venus did not violate exhibition contract
- Giggs looks to add icing his career cake by defeating Chelsea
- Barca held to draw in Primera's last match of 2006
- Macho men? Nope. NBA is full of fakes
- Could this be Favre's farewell gift?
- Premier confirmed top immigration officers
- Minor parties object merging elections
- Human rights group unveils annual violation list
- Chen reasserts intent on pension reform
- Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys U.S. distributor of electronic components
- City of Amsterdam announces experiment with open-source software
- New York Comptroller Hevesi resigns, agrees to plead guilty to felony over driver scandal
- Venezuelan-owned voting machine company to sell U.S. subsidiary
- Italy Fashion Industry to Fight Anorexia
- Rome prosecutors have opened case on the death of Italian who asked to die
- London's FTSE-100 index rises 6.3 points to close at 6,190
- US sends foreign aid to third countries to promote change in Cuba
- Concord Jet Moves to Temporary NYC Home
- Norwegian stem cell company opening U.S. office
- Wall Street falls in light trading, brushing off strong tech earnings, consumer data
- Kansas attorney general files criminal charges against abortion provider, attorney says
- Judge: Iran owes $254 million (euro192.5 million) to victims of 1996 terrorist attack
- Microsoft extends video game warranty to 1 year; applies to present and future owners
- Unofficial creditors committee urges Delta to consider options
- Chemical plants ordered to submit security plans to government
- Yale shakes up MBA program by requiring study abroad for business students
- New York state chief financial officer resigns, agrees to plead guilty to felony over driver scandal
- Mexican Diva Rebuilds Career Post-Jail
- Federal appeals court cuts in half Valdez, Alaska, oil spill judgment against Exxon
- Georgia to more than double what it pays for Russian natural gas
- Czech federation attacks Stepanek for retiring from Davis Cup team
- Georgia to more than double what it pays for Russian natural gas
- Northern Ireland airport forced to publish subsidy deal with Ryanair
- Mexican Pop Diva Rebuilds Career
- Sonae's hostile takeover bid for Portugal Telecom gets regulatory approval
- Kids Get to Sleep Over at NYC Museum
- Sonae's hostile takeover bid for Portugal Telecom gets regulatory approval
- Czech federation attacks Stepanek for retiring from Davis Cup team
- Murdoch, Malone End Feud; Swap DirecTV
- Federal appeals court cuts in half Valdez Alaskan coastline oil spill judgment against Exxon
- Ouaddou to play for Valenciennes
- Mexican pop diva Gloria Trevi rebuilds career 2 years after leaving jail
- Zuzu Still Thinks Life Is Wonderful
- New York Comptroller Hevesi resigns, agrees to plead guilty to felony over driver scandal
- U.S. professor discovers mammals can smell underwater
- Emerging opportunities seen in global markets, even after Thai stock debacle
- Filmmaker Gus Van Sant Cited for DUI
- Filmmaker Gus Van Sant arrested on drunken driving charge in Portland, Oregon
- British police chief warns of Christmas terror threat
- President, Mrs. Bush visit wounded soldiers Friday at Walter Reed hospital
- Lufthansa agrees to sell stake in Thomas Cook travel business to KarstadtQuelle
- California city bucks development to preserve horse-friendly lifestyle
- Northern Ireland airport forced to publish subsidy deal with Ryanair
- Italian winter sports chief in temporary return to job
- Federal appeals court cuts oil spill judgment against Exxon
- Romania cancels CEC bank privatization, unhappy with bids
- Official: Chrysler to unveil restructuring plan in February
- U.S. professor discovers mammals can smell underwater
- Rape charges against Duke lacrosse players dropped; kidnapping, sex offenses remain
- Filmmaker Gus Van Sant Cited for DUI
- Filmmaker Gus Van Sant Cited for DUI
- Oil prices slip, but hold above $62 a barrel as brokers weigh weather vs. OPEC influence
- Kansas attorney general files criminal charges against abortion provider, but judge rejects them
- Kansas attorney general files criminal charges against abortion provider, but judge rejects them
- Filmmaker Gus Van Sant arrested on drunken driving charge in Portland, Oregon
- Pizza roll magnate still has frozen food on the brain
- Georgia to more than double what it pays for Russian natural gas
- Cris Judd Isn't Mad at Ex Jennifer Lopez
- Cris Judd, host of new dancing reality show, has no hard feelings for ex-wife Jennifer Lopez
- Ukrainian president signs 2007 budget after agreement to hike minimum wage
- Cris Judd Isn't Mad at Ex Jennifer Lopez
- Italy Fashion Industry to Fight Anorexia
- `First Emperor' _ Fascinating but Flawed
- Dollar rises against major currencies on consumer spending, durable goods reports
- Suit Against DiCaprio, Maguire Dismissed
- Cris Judd, host of new dancing reality show, has no hard feelings for ex-wife Jennifer Lopez
- Federal appeals court cuts oil spill judgment against Exxon
- Producer's lawsuit against Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire is dismissed
- Review: 'Perfume' Ardent but Eerie
- Retailer Macy's pulls hooded jackets amid complaints they were made with dog fur
- Texas border offers inroads to binational banking
- Chrysler recalls vehicles to reprogram brake system computers
- Robin Williams Monkeys Around in New Pic
- Juventus held to 2-2 draw
- Robin Williams out of rehab and back on screen in `Night at the Museum' and `Happy Feet'
- Gold, silver higher, but copper slips again; natural gas hits 2-month low
- New Zealand to host 2007 world netball titles after Fiji loses them due to coup
- New Zealand to host 2007 world netball titles after Fiji loses them due to coup
- Ford to invest $1 billion in six U.S. plants
- Cuban exiles in US send gifts home through Canadian Web site
- Cisse scores to help Marseille to 2-1 home win over Saint-Etienne
- Goodyear, striking workers reach tentative deal on new contract
- Wall Street stocks fall in light trading, brushing off strong tech earnings, consumer data
- Rape charges against Duke lacrosse players dropped; kidnapping, sex offenses remain
- Irish company completes Houghton Mifflin acquisition
- DHS admits passenger screening test violated Privacy Act
- U.S. Homeland Security agency admits it violated Privacy Act in building airline passenger databases
- Venezuela's foreign minister says U.S. Senate off-base on NGO criticism
- Goodyear, striking workers reach tentative deal on new contract
- Security Council votes to extend peacebuilding mission in Sierra Leone
- Australian, Spanish companies offer U.S. state help in leasing toll road
- Cuba says island still recovering from crisis, cites 12.5 percent 2006 growth
- Judge dismisses infringement lawsuit against Google products
- Venezuela to buy 4 oil tankers from Iran
- Target pulls CD case with Che Guevara cover from shelves
- Sikorsky opts for GE-made engines for Marine Corps helicopter
- Federal appeals court cuts Valdez oil spill judgment against Exxon
- Cuban exiles send gifts home through Canadian Web site
- NKorea nuclear talks end without agreement; U.S. promises more negotiations
- Goodyear, striking workers reach tentative deal on new contract
- Georgia to more than double what it pays for Russian natural gas
- Prospect of war with Somalia raises fears, questions in Ethiopia
- 2006 IN REVIEW: 'Somebody has to be the best. Why not him?'
- Colombia's Bancolombia announces takeover of El Salvador's biggest bank
- Kid Rock to entertain troops in Mideast over holidays
- After eccentric Turkmen leader's death, exiled opposition weighs return
- Holiday travel mess continues despite Denver airport's reopening
- NKorea nuclear talks end without agreement; U.S. promises more negotiations
- Kansas attorney general files criminal charges over late-term abortions, but judge rejects them
- Sikorsky opts for GE-made engines for Marine Corps helicopter
- Government allows fuel cells in California zero-emission vehicle program
- N'diaye comes to California team via Senegal and Japan
- Goodyear, striking workers reach tentative deal on new contract
- D.C. United trade Eskandarian to Toronto
- Venezuelan-owned voting machine company to sell U.S. subsidiary
- `First Emperor' _ Fascinating but Flawed
- South Korea: Dioxin in US beef shipment exceeded approved level
- `First Emperor' _ Fascinating but Flawed
- Asian economies stronger than 1997, but still vulnerable to speculation
- Asian economies stronger than 1997, but still vulnerable to speculation
- India, Pakistan border dispute talks set to continue
- Lawyer: Witness Defends Regan in Dispute
- New witness emerges to defend fired publisher Judith Regan, Hollywood attorney says
- Jessica Simpson Out of Parton Tribute
- Regulators to begin repaying money to Gemstar shareholders harmed by suspected fraud
- Sikorsky opts for GE-made engines for Marine Corps helicopter
- McGrath to retire after next year's World Cup
- McGrath to retire after next year's World Cup
- 31 people punished over China coal mine accident that killed 33
- 'Unaccompanied Minors' Comes to Life
- 'Unaccompanied Minors' comes to life: 9-year-old stranded alone at Denver airport during storm
- Bondra scores 500th goal
- Holiday travel mess continues despite Denver airport's reopening
- Nuggets lose to Kings in Iverson's opener
- New Orleans Bowl: Troy downs Rice 41-17
- At 66, 'Zuzu' Thinks Life Is Wonderful
- Bus Riders Get Gifts From Secret Santa
- South Korea completes cull of 23,000 poultry to stem bird flu
- South Korea completes cull of 23,000 poultry to stem bird flu
- New challenges in majority for Congress' progressives
- Bondra scores 500th goal
- Thousands of Mexico's Zapatista rebels demonstrate support for protesters in historic city
- Pakistan, India resume border dispute talks amid warming ties
- Iris scanner at Indonesian airport speeds travel for some
- South Korea completes cull of 23,000 poultry to stem bird flu
- Polio vaccination campaign targets 24 million Bangladeshi children
- Polio vaccination campaign targets 24 million Bangladeshi children
- U.S. Homeland Security agency admits it violated Privacy Act in building airline passenger databases
- Sri Lankan cricket official: Australian spinner Warne failed to honor promise to help rebuild tsunami-battered stadium
- Nuggets lose to Kings in Iverson's opener
- Indonesian government defends cleric's acquittal
- Iverson plays in first game for Denver
- Ravages of WWII must be taught to future generations to prevent future war, emperor says
- Reports: 2 top executives of Nikko Cordial to resign over accounting scandal
- Reports: 2 top executives of Nikko Cordial to resign over accounting scandal
- Majority of Americans Believe in Angels
- At 66, 'Zuzu' Thinks Life Is Wonderful
- Bus Riders Get Gifts From Secret Santa
- Asian nations scramble to prevent bird flu from spreading amid outbreak in SKorea
- Thousands stranded by fog in Indian capital for several hours
- Iris scanner at Indonesian airport speeds travel for some
- Government official: Turkmenistan will be calm despite leader's death
- Government official: Turkmenistan will be calm despite leader's death
- More than 90,000 displaced by floods in southern Malaysia
- Ponting gives teammates watches for Ashes win
- Ponting gives teammates watches for Ashes win
- Matsushita, Kenwood deny reports that Matsushita plans to sell JVC to Kenwood
- Matsushita, Kenwood deny reports that Matsushita plans to sell JVC to Kenwood
- McGrath to retire after next year's World Cup
- McGrath to retire after next year's World Cup
- Failing to get what it wants, blustery North Korea could raise stakes further
- Michael Jackson sues former accountants in LA court
- Review: 'First Emperor' Needs Revisions