英文新聞列表 English News List
- Military Radio Signal Jams Garage Doors
- Italian Soccer Summaries
- German drama "The Lives of Others" wins best picture at European Film Awards
- Organizers unveil history-dominated 2007 Giro d'Italia
- Lyon edges Le Mans 1-0
- British voters believe Gordon Brown would be better prime minister than Conservative leader _ poll
- Fidel Castro fails to show at military parade, raising questions about return to power
- President expected to win Madagascar elections as island hopes to avoid repeat of violence
- Blardone wins GS, Svindal second, Ligety third
- Kildow wins downhill again at Lake Louise
- 'Butley' Has Been With Lane a Long Time
- Stephane Dion wins leadership of Liberal Party with mandate to unseat Conservative PM Harper
- Mexico's Calderon pledges more money to military after unruly inauguration
- Barcelona held to 1-1 draw by Levante in the Spanish league
- Bahrain's majority Shiites fail to gain control of parliament
- Bangladesh political alliance to hold protest despite president's efforts to end standoff
- President expected to win Madagascar election as island hopes to avoid repeat of violence
- PSV expands lead in Dutch league with 1-0 away win over Vitesse
- Rescuers search mud-swamped Philippine villages as typhoon death toll surpasses 300
- Bahrain's majority Shiites fail to gain control of parliament
- Geographically doomed, hobbled by poverty, Philippines buffeted by regular storms
- Rather than go abroad to study, Arabs bring foreign colleges to them
- From skies to streets, woman warriors face the enemy _ and change military landscape
- War hero struggles with 'emotional roller coaster'
- `Nobody? Just you?' Few lawyers aiding children facing deportation
- Shelters provide stability for illegal immigrant children
- Space shuttle Discovery's astronauts will rewire space station during 12-day mission
- Space shuttle Discovery's 7 astronauts a culturally diverse bunch; 5 are spaceflight rookies
- After a lifetime in the U.S., deported Mexican feels a stranger in his homeland
- Israel's barrier in Jerusalem causes major upheaval, spurs Arab migration into the city
- Fiery Chavez promises Venezuelans he'll outdo himself in new term as president
- Boyd, Barcelo lead PGA Tour Q-school
- Bush parries pressure to change course on Iraq
- Bush may lift drilling ban in Alaska's Bristol Bay
- Rumsfeld called for major tactical changes in Iraq shortly before resigning as US defense chief
- California diocese affirms ties to Anglican faith, could be step toward break with US church
- No more talks to try to avert coup, Fiji's military commander says
- Selanne scores twice, Ducks top Kings 4-3
- Zoeggeler Wins Men's Luge World Cup
- Miller's mistake a bonus for Blardone, bittersweet for Ligety
- Germany wins 4-man bobsled at World Cup event
- Pfizer cuts off development on cholesterol drug after study finds unusual number of deaths
- North Korean missiles, nukes boost U.S. air power deterrent role
- Hoggard strikes twice, Ponting reaches half century
- Colombia's far-right warlords call prison transfer political 'smoke screen'
- Margarito outpoints Clottey to retain crown
- Venezuelan presidential contender poses stark contrast to Chavez
- Hugo Chavez: loved and hated, Venezuelan president thrives on conflict
- Pfizer cuts off development on cholesterol drug after study finds unexpected number of deaths
- Red Cross fears up to 700 may have died in Philippines typhoon
- Bangladesh grounded by transport blockade as political deadlock continues
- Cuba's Fidel Castro nowhere to be seen on 50th anniversary of rebel landing
- Principal in Hot Water Over Barber Visit
- New Zealand Open scores
- Japanese troops must play bigger international peacekeeping role: lawmaker
- Vigil to keep alive beached whales in southern Australia
- Fiji military to appoint interim government once corruption 'clean up' under way
- Taiwan municipal elections seen as test of president's popularity
- South Korean president leaves for Indonesia
- Nathan Green wins New Zealand Open
- Takahashi skates to win to give Japan a clean sweep in singles events
- Ethiopia's Gebrselassie wins Fukuoka International Marathon
- Bangladesh wins toss, opts to field first in second one-day match
- Red Cross fears more than 1,000 may have died in Philippine typhoon
- Shiite leader said to reassure Bush on Iran in White House meeting
- Bangladesh crippled by transport blockade as political deadlock continues
- Japanese competitors sweep up medals in figure skating events
- Sri Lanka advises Norwegian peace envoy not to meet Tamil Tiger leadership
- Geographically doomed, hobbled by poverty, Philippines buffeted by regular storms
- Chinese official sees improving ties with Japan
- South Korea wins for the first time in three games
- Hoggard takes four wickets; Ponting leads Australia's fightback with his 33rd test hundred
- Bahrain election marred by 'circumstantial evidence' of fraud
- Myanmar junta denies HIV on the rise in the country
- Ponting reaches 33 century, says statistics don't matter
- Pass the Cava: Spain's economy, culture booming after years in the wilderness
- Taiwan municipal elections seen as test of president's popularity
- President expected to win Madagascar election as voting begins
- Italians watch in disbelief as Spain roars past it _ but don't expect big changes
- South Africa wins toss, asks India to bat
- One dead, dozens injured in Bangladesh as political deadlock continues
- All-rounder Bravo returns to miss one dayers
- Posey's 3-pointer beats buzzer to lift Heat over Grizzlies
- Small coalition party quits Romania's centrist Cabinet
- Qatari school kids take plunge in Asian Games water polo
- Paradorn returns to defend his Asian crown
- Hackett wins Thorpe-less 400 at Australian trials
- Sri Lanka advises Norwegian peace envoy not to meet Tamil Tiger leadership
- Mauritanians vote in second-round legislative elections
- China's Chen sets world record in the 58 kg snatch
- Double Ks on the gold board at Doha early Sunday; weightlifting world records broken
- China's Chen sets three world weightlifting records
- Williams' maiden half century helps Zimbabwe to 217 against
- Ex-Livedoor president accuses former exec of making false statements against him in court
- Tendulkar's half-century lifts India to 200-9 against South Africa
- Bill Clinton made honorary chief during Papua New Guinea visit
- Pakistani, Iranian leaders discuss proposed gas pipeline, gas pricing row
- French presidential candidate Royal visits Gaza, meets Abbas
- Abbas says he still has hope for unity government
- Wong wins men's road race, claims Hong Kong's first gold medal at Doha
- Japan, after disappointing opener at Asian Games, rolls out Olympic gold medalists in judo
- Davis Cup Final: Russia 2, Argentina 2
- Davis Cup final to be decided by last match as Argentina levels 2-2 with Russia
- Abbas says he still has hope for unity government
- Japan wins third in a row, South Korea for the first time
- Davis Cup final to be decided by last match as Argentina levels 2-2 with Russia
- IAAF announces candidates bidding to host future world championships
- Lin and Hidayat look set to meet in Badminton semifinals
- Embattled premier vows to stay in office as Hezbollah loyalists continue protests
- Women can now sell cars, but the ban on driving remains
- IOC inspector never expected so much traffic
- Brazil downs Poland to win men's volleyball title
- Former Australia coach Eddie Jones interested in England job
- President expected to win Madagascar election as voting begins
- Massa confident ahead of 2007 F1 season
- Indian athlete fails doping test: reports
- Bjorndalen wins men's pursuit for record 66th World Cup win
- Kanaan, Wheldon and Barrichello finish second in kart race
- Bangladesh political clashes leave 1 dead, dozens injured; poll talks end without solution
- Furyk wins Nedbank Challenge by two strokes
- PSG supporters march in Paris to remember soccer fan shot dead by police officer
- NATO brought Serbia into pre-membership program to boost moderates, diplomat says
- Bayh says he will set up committee to raise money, gauge support for a presidential run in 2008
- British opposition leader says he has "mountain to climb" to unseat Tony Blair
- Gronholm wins Wales Rally
- Hadley defends Rumsfeld memo as part of administration's review of Iraq strategy
- Talabani rejects Annan suggestion for international conference on Iraq
- Bayh setting up exploratory committee; Clinton actively considering a run for president
- Bieler outkicks Koivuranta to win World Cup Nordic combined race
- Three countries pick up first golds, weightlifting world records broken
- Japanese competitors sweep up medals in figure skating events
- South Africa defeats India by 9 wickets
- Draw for third round of FA Cup
- Furyk wins Nedbank Challenge by two strokes
- While NBA prospects beckon, China's Yi Jianlian just one of the team at Asian Games
- Italian premier dismisses opposition protest
- Teenager Schlierenzauer wins his first World Cup ski jumping event
- Nafees, Hossain half-centuries help Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by six wickets
- U.S. senators criticize Russia's president as "one-man dictatorship"
- Defending champion Liverpool to host Arsenal in third round of FA Cup
- Swedish city strives to safeguard Christmas straw goat from vandals
- Bangladesh interim government delegation meets with ex-PM to try and end political impasse
- Bolivia's Morales signs into law contracts nationalizing natural gas
- Davis Cup: Russia 3, Argentina 2
- Both sides threaten to end weeklong Gaza truce, disagree over extending to West Bank
- Pinochet hospitalized after heart attack, in serious condition
- Durian's death toll seen passing 1,000
- Fiji military warns of coup today
- In Brief
- Anti-Chen movement gives color red a new symbolism in Taiwan
- Ma denies helping Soong in election
- Income disparity between families at record high
- Tour bus plunges into Tainan ravine, killing 22
- Ambassador offers nutritious dishes
- Charity Month at Westin starts
- Casio introduces special prices at exhibition
- Yingge Ceramics Museum marks anniversary
- 'Thai Crazy Party' at Sheraton
- Leofoo Park backs Family Helper Project
- Year-end party at Miramar Garden
- Rumsfeld pre-resignation memo urged shift in Bush campaign's Iraq strategy
- Haniyeh rejects Fatah party demands that he resign
- Chavez looks well ahead in Venezuelan re-election bid
- Castro's parade no-show shocks Havana crowds
- U.S. forces in Iraq kill nine, including two women, a child
- Lebanese protest still strong going into its third day
- NATO convoy bomber kills 3 in Afghanistan
- Suicide bomber exposes dangerous security failings in Sri Lanka
- Vigil aims to keep five beached whales alive in south Australia
- Rebels kill two security officials, 1 civillian inThai Muslim south
- One dead, 50 hurt in Bangladesh
- North Korea deal offers uranium to Russia, report says
- Violence hurts business, people in Afghanistan
- The Philippines facing tough challenges at regional gathering
- Shortage in legal representation for children triggers concerns
- Deported from U.S., man doubts his future in Mexico
- Polls may set course for Taiwan's future
- U.S. cash helping finance the Taliban
- Radio frequency messes up national security, garage doors
- Bedroom makeover found improving quality of sleep
- Fashion designer Rajo Laurel gives a touch of flair to Shangri-La restaurants
- Science park plans further expansion
- Economics official sees 2007 growth over 4.5%
- Yuan draws level with Hong Kong dollar
- World still reeling from impact of China joining WTO
- Yang Ming names new ship
- North Sea emission control to come into effect in 2007
- "K" Line to establish maritime academy in India next year
- Evergreen Group supports NMM exhibition
- Future terminal at Heathrow to handle rising air travel traffic
- U.S. auto giants sputtering for relief
- Digital revolution seen tightening its grip on humanity
- USC's march for national title derailed by desperate UCLA
- Miller's mistake gifts Blardone giant slalom title in Colorado
- Inter matches consecutive victory record
- A month into NBA season, Orlando shows it's for real
- Ronaldo branded a cheater in victory
- Bikinis create cultural clash
- Wind roars, Chinese smash records in Doha
- Brazil crowned volleyball champ
- Nalbandian ties Davis Cup final vs. Russia
- Australia ponders strategy for improbable win
- More actions needed to encourage foreign directors filming in Taiwan
- Small-medium enterprises in need of help in the face of global liberalization
- World health leaders discuss global health challenges at Taipei forum
- Police find body of kidnapped Sunni soccer official in Baghdad
- Both sides threaten to end weeklong Gaza truce, disagree over extending to West Bank
- Bolivia's Morales signs into law contracts nationalizing natural gas
- Japan advances to Asian Games quarterfinals
- Swedish city strives to safeguard Christmas straw goat from vandals
- Ali Lends Name to Children's Books
- Rangers loses to Falkirk, Celtic increases overall lead in Scottish Premier League
- Kenteris speaks for first time in magazine interview
- Palermo drops further behind Inter and Roma in Italian league
- Mexican president names former energy secretary to lead state oil monopoly
- Russia wins Davis Cup, with Safin beating Acasuso in decisive match
- Former spy chief seen unlikely to introduce major changes as Pentagon boss
- Bangladesh government holds talks with rival leaders to solve political impasse
- South Africa 32, World XV 7
- Easy wins for Ajax, AZ Alkmaar in Dutch league
- Both sides threaten to end weeklong Gaza truce, disagree over extending to West Bank
- Italian Soccer Capsules
- Nowhere to train: Asian Games test countries' ability to field teams
- Dubai developer to construct new US$11 billion city in Russia
- South Africa ends tour with win over World XV
- China wins team gold, North Korea upsets Japan for silver
- Myhrer leads after opening run of World Cup slalom, Raich, Rocca, Miller out
- Everton beats West Ham 2-0 in Premier League
- `Feet' Repeats As Top Weekend Film
- Defending champion Liverpool to host Arsenal in third round of FA Cup
- Venezuelans roll, wobble in on wheelchairs and crutches to vote in Cuba
- Defending champion FC Copenhagen loses again
- Japan eyes Asian Games quarters.
- Stars of film, stage, music worlds honored for career achievements
- German Soccer Summaries
- Espanyol beats Sevilla 2-1 in Spanish league
- Saudi Women Can Sell - Not Drive - Cars
- Schalke blows Bundesliga lead; Takahara claims first hat trick of season
- South Korea's Park claims first gold in Asian Games swimming campaign
- Wall Street Journal to unveil new design for smaller newspaper
- Monday Lookahead at the Asian Games
- President expected to win Madagascar election as voting ends
- Venezuela's Chavez to push OPEC for high oil prices if he wins re-election
- Dolly, Spielberg Among Kennedy Honorees
- Soccer players observe a minute of silence for killed Iraqi official
- More than 380 passengers, crew sick aboard largest cruise ship
- De facto partition takes hold in Iraq as Sunni-Shiite violence rages on
- De facto partition takes hold in Iraq as Sunni-Shiite violence rages on
- Chen sets three world weightlifting records as China continues domination
- Sochaux edges Marseille 1-0 in French league
- Woods selects Dubai as location for his first golf course
- Aris beats Panathinaikos 1-0 in Greek league
- Goetschl wins super-G, with Kildow next
- World chess champion Vladimir Kramnik draws against computer Deep Fritz in fifth game
- Breyer says courts should look after political rights of minorities
- Good news and bad at the Asian Games on Sunday
- Furyk wins Nedbank Challenge by two strokes
- Iran, Japan close in on Asian Games quarterfinals
- Despite seven gold medals from 12 finals, China's swimming coach is displeased
- Iraq's Asian Games soccer win greeted with volleys of celebratory gunfire
- High turnout in Venezuela election as Chavez seeks 6 more years
- Real Madrid beats Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in Spanish league
- Myhrer wins slalom to lead young podium of career-bests
- Haitians vote in long-delayed local elections
- New Mexican president cuts his own salary, echoing proposal of his leftist rival
- Cruise ship docks in Florida with more than 380 suffering from virus symptoms
- Penguins, Bond Still Ruling Box Office
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Egypt's parliament says culture minister's anti-veil remarks were his own opinion
- U.S. forces in Iraq kill 6 militants, two women and a toddler
- Garrison's SUV Crashes, Killing Teen
- Spanish Soccer Summaries
- Iraqi politicians divided over Annan's suggestion for international conference
- U.S. retail gas prices continue to rise slightly
- Wall Street Journal to unveil new design for smaller newspaper
- "Prison Break" actor Lane Garrison's car crashes in California, 1 teen dies and 2 others injured
- `Two Trains Running' demonstrates the power of story-telling
- Review: Wilson Play Gets Superb Revival
- Telemundo: Venezuelan authorities halt its election transmission
- Lille rallies to beat Nancy 3-1
- Goetschl wins super-G, with Kildow next
- Dreyfuss Campaigns for Civics Curriculum
- Wyclef Jean Wants 'To Build a New Haiti'
- Australian opposition party to hold leadership ballot
- Brazilian league champion Sao Paulo held by Parana to 0-0 draw in last round
- Safin sends Russia to Davis Cup title
- Military vehicles reported take up positions outside police armed unit's headquarters amid coup fears
- Australian opposition party elected new leader
- Bangladesh government, political rivals seek end to election reform stalemate
- Iraqi president rejects suggestions for international conference on Iraq
- Pressures on Pfizer multiply as it ends development of key cholesterol drug
- Palestinians, Israelis threaten to end weeklong Gaza truce, charging violations
- World Bank report calls for prompt bird flu payments to farmers
- Troops make surprise visit to police unit's headquarters, raising coup tensions
- Braga wins to keep pace as FC Porto moves further ahead
- Outbreak of E. coli in US state New Jersey sickens least 15
- Belgrano beats Boca Juniors, delays Argentine title celebration
- Japanese stocks lower at open, dollar falls vs yen
- Chavez supporters celebrate in anticipation of re-election
- President still favorite to win Madagascar election as voting ends
- British government to publish proposals for new nuclear missile arsenal
- Trapeze artist revives flying troupe with Cirque du Soleil twist, takes it to Europe
- Mexican president cuts own salary, echoing proposal of leftist rival
- Nightmares, anxiety, being a mother again: Women face emotional wounds of war
- Waldo McBurney assesses his first 100 years, feels his next life is secure
- Chicago beats Vikings to clinch division title
- Arab TV watchers get frank advice on sex from a conservative Muslim woman
- US to study safety of popular heart stents
- Mental health care often out of reach for immigrants
- McNeill take 2-stroke lead into Q-school finale
- Langers win second straight Father/Son Challenge
- St. Lucian wins annual Run Barbados marathon
- Sweden's Myhrer wins slalom
- Lashings defeats Jamaica invitational side
- FC Barcelona on verge of record for early exit in Champions League
- Homeless runners turning lives around, one step at a time
- Bolivia's Morales signs gas contracts, completing Bolivian gas nationalization
- Clinton, Bayh step up exploratory efforts for White House
- Toluca reaches Mexican final
- Kozlov scores four, Isles move atop division with 7-4 victory
- Troops move in on at least 2 police compounds in Fiji, raising coup tensions
- Russia finally wins Davis Cup on home soil
- Florida to face Ohio State in national title game
- Japanese stocks lower in early trade, dollar rises vs yen
- Clarke, Gilchrist reach half centuries as Australia passes follow-on
- Samsung, Microsoft launch new smartphone with speedier HSDPA wireless technology
- Oil prices inch up amid concerns OPEC may cut output
- Chilean ex-dictator Pinochet fighting for life after heart attack, but shows improvement
- Vietnam braces for Typhoon Durian, evacuates tens of thousands
- South Korean, Indonesian presidents holds talks
- Chinese yuan at new high against dollar amid renewed talk of diversifying forex reserves
- Kozlov scores four, Isles move atop division with 7-4 victory
- Governor in southern Japan embroiled in bid rigging scandal to resign
- Troops move in on at least 2 police compounds in Fiji, raising coup tensions
- Vieira Moves Smoothly Into 'Today' Role
- Malaysia says East Asian countries must summon restraint to stop squabbling
- Troops start disarming police in Fiji in apparent first step of coup
- Mexico's new president inherits healthy job market, but must redistribute wealth
- Pediatricians blast ads; say they contribute to eating disorders, premature alcohol use
- DreamWorks Animation scores most Annie Awards nominations
- Medical groups says doctors, dentists must know how to revive overly sedated children
- Ask.com hopes to become the Web's neighborhood search engine
- Insurance Australia Group buys Britain's Equity Insurance for 570 million pounds
- Study finds allowing fast food in kids' hospitals sends mixed message to families
- Davis surges in fourth, T-Wolves dump Philly
- US financial channel CNBC moves Web content off MSN, relaunches own site
- Clarke's 100 casts aside selection doubts
- Bush's chief of staff sees boss reaching out to Congress, but also his veto pen on occasion
- US Supreme Court weighs race in public school assignments at Monday session
- Philippine shares up 0.2 percent on foreign buying
- Despite front-runner status, Clinton dogged by questions of 'electability'
- No more haggling: Grad student Web site tracks shared expenses
- South Korea, Indonesia discuss NKorea's nuclear program, boost bilateral ties
- DreamWorks Animation scores most Annie Awards nominations
- Crippling transport blockade continues in Bangladesh amid election reform standoff
- Fiji's military seized police weapons to ensure no clashes between forces, commander says
- Japanese government will cut bond sales will be "by wide margin"
- SKorean minister to visit tourist resort in NKorea, highest-level trip since nuclear test
- Australian stocks slip following Wall Street losses
- Dollar inches up in Asia on less-than-stellar Japanese corporate spending figures
- Governor embroiled in bid rigging scandal in southern Japan to resign
- Taiwan shares rise to new 6-year high
- Japanese stocks mixed on declines in exporters, gains in retailers
- Lafarge cement giant sells roofing concern for euro2.4 billon
- Former U.S. President Clinton pledges greater help for Cambodian children with HIV/AIDS
- Premier Foods agrees to buy RHM for 1.23 billion pounds
- Police bar entry of low-caste leaders into central Indian town, ban peace march
- South Korean shares fall on U.S. stock loses, won hits highest level in 9 years
- Hoggard's seven wickets give England a first innings lead
- Oil prices fall but remain supported by worries over possible OPEC output cuts
- South Korea, Indonesia discuss NKorea's nuclear program, boost bilateral ties
- Buddhist monks enchanted by simple philosophy of subcontinental pastime
- Indian actress Priyanka Chopra opts for dance class over mediocre movie
- Pfizer shares plunge in Frankfurt after ending new cholesterol treatment
- Police: 2 activists killed as rival groups clash during transport strike in Bangladesh
- Japanese judo wrestlers hoping to bounce back after slow start
- RF Micro to sell Bluetooth division to Qualcomm for $39 million in cash, company announces
- Star Honored at John F. Kennedy Center
- Australian parliamentary committee urges end to restrictions on uranium mining
- Indian actress Priyanka Chopra opts for dance class over mediocre movie
- Germany's Springer buys 25.1 percent stake in Polish broadcaster Polsat
- Tuesday Lookahead at the Asian Games
- OECD says China overtaking Japan in research spending
- Milosevic's Socialists elect new party chief in Serbia
- Completion of Finland's 5th nuclear reactor further delayed _ until 2011
- Taiwan defeats China to stay unbeaten in Asian Games baseball
- U.S. seeks assurances on Ukraine democracy during Yanukovych visit Monday
- Rolls-Royce confirms order to supply Airbus with engines for the A350 XWB
- Hoggard's seven-wicket bag gives England a first innings lead
- Thai central bank tightens restrictions on speculative baht supply
- Hong Kong's key stock index rises 0.1 percent, boosted by banks, blue chips
- Japanese government will cut bond sales "by wide margin," finance minister says
- Wet weather likely to disrupt opening one-day match in Pakistan
- Work-based welfare payouts for poor to stay, Singapore leader says
- China aiming to revive Asian Games fortunes in pool after coach calls senior swimmers to account
- Champions League: Barcelona faces must-win against Bremen
- U.S. fashion magazine Vogue announces India edition by 2007
- Shiite leader to meet Bush for talks on Iraq violence
- South Korean president says he can't do his job because of lack of support
- Cheah continues gold medal tradition after 28 years
- Aberdeen Asset Management says full-year profit surged 71 percent
- Clarke relieved to break two-year century drought
- Malaysian shares fall on profit-taking
- Indonesia shares fall as selling in banks keep index in negative territory
- Malaysian newspaper companies say no end yet to merger talks
- Turkish professor suspended for criticizing Ataturk's cult
- Lee fined for excessive appealing
- British government to publish proposals for new nuclear missile arsenal
- Euro down against the dollar at US$1.3304
- India, France hope to resolve dispute over high import duties on wine, spirits
- Singapore shares rise as casino operators gain
- Painter, sculptor and video artist compete for Britain's controversial Turner Prize
- Chinese yuan hits new high against dollar; shares up on expectations of further rises
- DuPont sells protective coatings business to Sika for undisclosed amount
- Alcatel-Lucent signs off on sale of satellite, transport operation to Thales
- Malaysian Christian woman in legal dispute with Islamic officials over dead husband's body
- Porsche to launch new Cayenne model in February
- China's largest Internet search engine to target Japanese market next year
- China probing safety of nicotine inhalers, says official
- U.S. dollar up, gold down in European morning trading
- Inter needs to beat Bayern to win group
- British judge bans rock singer Pete Doherty from driving for 4 months for drug possession
- Thai king voices support for post-coup government in annual birthday speech
- Poland, Lithuania to finalize oil refinery sale by next week
- Bank of New York agrees to buy Mellon Financial for US$16.5 billion
- Asian markets close mixed; Japanese exporters fall on stronger yen, but Hong Kong rise
- Indian official confirms Antil's doping test conducted by WADA
- Alcatel-Lucent agrees to buy Nortel unit for US$320 million
- Vietnam braces for Typhoon Durian, evacuates tens of thousands
- Airbus formally launches A350 wide-bodied jet
- Champions League: Roma needs point against Valencia to advance
- Japan ruling party readmits members who rebelled over postal reforms
- Norwegian peace envoy postpones visit to Tamil rebel areas, 7 killed in violence
- Philadelphia Guild: Tentative pact reached on non-economic issues after marathon negotiations
- Pawina sets 63 world record at Asian Games
- London's FTSE-100 index up 3.3 points at 6024.8 at midday
- LSI Logic agrees to acquire Agere Systems for about $4 billion in stock
- Toluca and Guadalajara reach Mexican final
- Indian stocks advance slightly, helped by gains in auto and cement shares
- Police: 3 activists killed as rival groups clash during transport strike in Bangladesh
- British judge bans rock singer Pete Doherty from driving for drug possession
- Philippine rescuers dig through mud as Red Cross fears more than 1,000 died in typhoon
- Rocker Pete Doherty Is Spared Jail Time
- Official: Turkey, Africa and Constitution among priorities of Portugal's upcoming EU presidency
- Defending champion wins first leg of solo ocean race
- Defending champion wins first leg of solo ocean race
- Bank of New York agrees to buy Mellon Financial for $16.5 billion
- Poland's new anti-corruption office makes first arrests
- Actress Sissy Spacek lauds strong and independent women women's health issues conference
- Bulgaria protests Libyan minister's statement on Benghazi AIDS trial
- Dutch award medal to peacekeepers who failed to protect Srebrenica
- Bangladesh government asks Election Commission to revise voter list, reschedule polls
- Hagiwara wins women's road race at Doha
- Blatter proposes doing away with summer break
- Syrian court sentences 4 to prison for contacts with Islamist group
- President takes early lead in Madagascar poll
- Ahold to sell Polish stores to Carrefour for euro375 million
- Plant manager arrested in east China for using swill, garbage to produce lard
- Germany's Fresenius to switch to European Company, or SE, in 2007
- Poland plans initial public offering of national airline LOT next year
- U.S. Marine sentenced to 40 years' jail in landmark rape case in Philippines
- Mourinho to rest stars, still wants first place in Champions League group
- Pinochet fighting for life after heart attack, but shows improvement
- South Korea again dominates team dressage at the Asian Games
- Pfizer shares sink after world's biggest drugmaker ends development of key drug
- CNBC Relaunches Own Site With More Video
- Manager Arrested for Garbage in Lard
- Bilfinger Berger says it won a euro170 million contract with RWE
- Thai weightlifter breaks world record at Asian Games
- India's Supreme Court delays decision on suspected toxic cruise liner
- Inter needs to beat Bayern to win group
- Evolutec shares plunge as hay fever treatment fails efficacy test
- Virgin Atlantic to begin daily service between London and Chicago in April 2007
- BetOnSports says it is not allowed to sell Antiguan assets
- Police detain Belarusian opposition leader for 3rd time in 2 weeks, his spokesman says
- Oliveira quits as coach of Brazil's Cruzeiro
- Former Finnish finance minister leaves European Investment Bank to run for Parliament
- Champions League: Totti to miss Valencia game
- Hull City fires Parkinson after only six months in charge
- Norway needs to step up offshore exploration to remain key oil exporter, report says
- Premier Foods agrees to buy RHM for 1.23 billion pounds
- Champions League: Roma needs point against Valencia to advance
- Alcatel-Lucent says it space unit won euro661 million order with Globalstar
- Germany's ThyssenKrupp acquires Alcoa Inc.'s aerospace service business
- Supreme Court justices face new arguments on desegregation, racial preferences
- AC Milan's Nesta has shoulder surgery
- Comstar-UTS of Russia to buy majority stake in Greek HoL Internet provider
- Auto supplier ThyssenKrupp Budd closes Detroit plant
- Norwegian student who smashed cake on finance minister's head sentenced to 30 days in jail
- Ukrainian government to drop free economic zones from budget bill
- Prosecutors investigate sex-for-work allegations against Poland's deputy prime minister
- Poultry producer Pilgrim's Pride to buy Gold Kist for sweetened $1.1 billion bid
- Under pressure to change course in Iraq, Bush to meet Blair and Shiite leader
- Ballesteros to continue playing professional golf
- Leading presidential candidate trips up in Middle East
- Britain's Blair unveils proposals for new nuclear missile arsenal
- Sorin out of Hamburg's Champions League match
- Senator Sam Brownback takes step toward White House bid
- Thierry Henry dismisses rumors of fallout with manager Wenger
- Taiwan's exclusion a major gap, say experts
- A new era for Taiwan international health missions in action
- U.S. marine convicted of rape in Philippines
- Chen says Taiwan ready for WHO
- Prosecutors issue warrant for arrest of Jeffrey Koo Jr.
- Legislative camps fail to reach consensus on PRC investment
- Issues of drillmasters leaving campuses can be discussed, MND official says
- Soong claims KMT members used 'dump-save tactics'
- Lawmakers express concern ASE may delist from Taiex
- Coco Chou envisions Taipei as honest, simple city
- Lu firm on her stance that Taiwan is independent from China
- Free flu shots available for people aged over 50
- Justice ministry clarifies report on execution
- Police to focus on freeway overtaking
- Tour bus regulations, road safety review urged
- U.N. chief says Iraqis worse off now than when under Saddam
- Calderon issues plan for austerity
- Storm causes power outages in U.S. Midwest
- Palestinians, Israelis struggle to keep week-long truce
- Pinochet condition still critical
- Hillary Clinton seen having 'electability' issues
- Bangladesh transport blockade enters second day
- Troops report around 80 Taliban killed in Afghanistan, NATO says
- Opposition party in Australia elects Chinese speaking leader
- Clinton praises Cambodia's AIDS effort
- Police disarmed in Fiji, escalating coup fears
- Korean diplomacy, two ways
- To see or not to see: A Lasik story
- Costa Rica ties crucial to Taiwan's Latin links
- The Thais simply call him "My King"
- Seeking to improve quality of life
- Trips build strong international friendships
- A versatile monarch with diverse hobbies
- His name means Strength of the Land
- Travel demand seen giving CAL profit 24% boost in 2006
- Google wants to unseat Baidu in PRC
- CEPD sees 4.6% growth for Taiwan next year
- Capital inflow expectation boosts Taiex
- Greenback rebounds from lows against euro and yen
- Movers and shakers
- Think tank urges special PRC forex agency
- Florida int title game, but BCS system still a mess
- Defeat should leave Colts with performance anxiety
- Chinese coach lashes out
- Taiwan holds on to edge China in baseball
- 'Pup' Clarke's century kills off England's hopes
- Russia finally wins Davis Cup at home
- Taiwan's international visibility needs strengthening
- Soong raps KMT 'dump-save tactics'
- World health leaders discuss global health challenges at Taipei forum
- WHO bid seen slowly progressing
- Health minister discusses views on Taiwan's health issues
- Legislators to deliberate controversial bills after municipal elections
- Global OFW deployment breaches one million mark, says DOLE
- It's the month of December!
- Taiwan should be admitted to WHO, say experts
- Angel Tree to grant wishes of child laborers
- Qualcomm expands wireless semiconductor capabilities with Airgo, RF Micro deals
- Underwater power cable linking Nordics and Baltics inaugurated
- New DVD Releases: `Pirates' Sequel
- Polanski Honored at European Film Awards
- Shrinking Romanian coalition vows to support centrist Cabinet
- Turkey urges EU to be objective and just
- LSI Logic to acquire Agere Systems for about $4 billion in stock
- Airbus presents upgraded jet to take on Boeing 787
- Police briefly detain Belarusian opposition leader for 3rd time in 2 weeks: spokesman
- On golden day for Japan, Kitajima gets his gold; China wins two more
- Off-duty officer, 3 others killed during Haiti's local elections
- CNBC Relaunches Own Site With More Video
- European stocks end higher
- Kabila to be sworn in as Congo president Wednesday
- CNBC moves Web content off MSN, relaunches own site with more video, newsmaker interviews
- IOC asks Italians to `fast-track' Austrian doping probe
- Yang Wei, He Ning takes individual gymnastic all-around golds at Asian Games
- Champions League: Barcelona faces must-win against Bremen
- Bangladesh alliance suspends transport strike after government pushes for poll reform
- Skipper Tirkey slams three goals in Indian win; Malaysia holds Pakistan
- Letterman Staying Put at CBS Until 2010
- High school senior wins $100,000 scholarship from Siemens Foundation in science competition
- Auto supplier Dana to sell an engine parts operation to German company for $157M
- EU to probe merger in European car batteries market
- Oaxacans venture out as violence eases, but many say conflict is far from over
- Chess grandmaster Humpy wins India's first gold medal
- After re-election, U.S. holds out possibility of working with Chavez
- Porsche to launch new Cayenne model in February
- Longtime opposition parties win greatest share of seats in Mauritania's parliamentary vote
- Van Bronckhorst signs extension with Barcelona
- U.S. ambassador pushed Bush agenda with lawyer's drive _ not a diplomat's finesse
- Turkey urges EU to be objective and just regarding its membership talks
- John Goodman Plays a Santa Who's Had It
- Financier Carl Icahn goes solo in bid for office building owner Reckson Realty
- Yi helps China to second win in Asian Games basketball
- REVIEW: Gutenberg Sings in a New Musical
- `Project Runway' Designer Welcomes a Son
- U.S. holds out possibility of working with newly re-elected Chavez
- The Recording of `Wicked' Goes Platinum
- Former Flyers GM Clarke returns to organization as VP
- Fakey doctor sentenced to 20 years in prison in New York patient's death
- Delta, gov't insurance company PBGC reach settlement on pilot pension termination request
- Researcher charged with criminal conflict of interest for consulting work
- Lin edges Hidayat again as China reaches badminton team final
- Exile groups urge U.S. to relax travel, aid restrictions to Cuba
- Congress expected to adjourn at end of week, leaving much for next year
- Turkey criticizes Commission report on membership talks, calls for fair treatment from EU
- Amazing 'Circus Oz' Is in Town
- Tony Shalhoub Joins `The Scene'
- Researcher charged with criminal conflict of interest for consulting work
- U.S. companies push workers to adopt healthy habits
- Auction features memorabilia of rock, pop stars
- Businessman wants to end negative stereotypes about Mississippi
- Delta, gov't pension insurer PBGC reach settlement on pilot pension termination request
- Jimi's Guitar, Dylan's Poems Go on Sale
- French presidential candidate Royal says Iran should be barred from using nuclear power
- Chicago Mercantile Exchange hit record trading volume Friday of 10.99 million contracts
- Japanese judo wrestlers fail to find gold
- Medtronic to spin off external defibrillator business into standalone company
- Spokesman: Former Russian Premier Yegor Gaidar leaves hospital after strange illness
- Leading presidential candidate trips up in Middle East
- Nelson to Partner in New Austin Studio
- Paintings symbolizing nothing awarded Britain's controversial Turner Prize
- Securities and Exchange Commission proposes pre-offering short-sale restrictions
- Spokesman: Former Russian Premier Yegor Gaidar leaves hospital after strange illness
- Wall Street Journal unveils new, narrower design in hopes of drawing in new readers
- Steel prices slip, but inventory glut seen short-lived
- Researcher charged with criminal conflict of interest for consulting work
- Kitajima wins again, as does Chinese gymnast
- French presidential candidate Royal says Iran should be barred from using nuclear power
- Iraqi weightlifter gets bronze, ends a two-decade drought at Asian Games
- Songwriter Willie Nelson to be co-owner of new `Austin City Limits' studio
- Troops disarm police in Fiji, escalating coup fears
- Latin America's leftward swing: It's all about economic exclusion
- Oil prices fall despite worries over possible OPEC output cuts
- Delta, gov't pension insurer PBGC reach settlement on pilot pension termination request
- Bass & Lehmkuhl Have Split, Report Says
- ECB president says volatility in currency markets not good for long-term growth
- Liberia charges former finance minister with stealing from government
- Singer Lance Bass and Reichen Lehmkuhl have ended their relationship, magazine says
- U.S. Army expects spike in contract protests, analysts say $35B worth of contracts
- James Wood named Getty chief, says he will work on reputation
- Forecasters see easing growth in U.S. advertising next year
- New globe screen puts high-tech spin on theater in the round
- Dollar edges up against most major currencies after last week's sharp declines
- Pinochet's condition improves after heart attack, but still in danger
- Leading presidential candidate trips up in Middle East
- When should patients with major lung killer start oxygen therapy?
- Mexico's new president promises investors safe environment
- Businessman wants to end negative stereotypes about Mississippi
- Mexico's new president promises investors safe environment
- Chinese casino operator Melco PBL to raise nearly $1 billion in IPO on Nasdaq
- Boston Equities Exchange debuts; seeks to challenge New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq
- New Art Museum on Boston Waterfront
- U.S. companies push workers to adopt healthy habits
- Auction features memorabilia of rock, pop stars
- Bilbao midfielder Orbaiz out for up to eight months
- Wall Street rallies as investors put aside Pfizer drug halt; Dow gains 89.72
- U.S. ambassador pushed Bush agenda with lawyer's drive _ not a diplomat's finesse
- Alaska swears in first female governor
- US Airways sweetens deal with pilots, who could disrupt bid for Delta
- Henry may need to leave Arsenal to end losing streak
- Misano GP near Rossi's hometown introduced
- LSI Logic to acquire Agere Systems for about $4 billion in stock
- Exile groups urge U.S. to relax travel, aid restrictions to Cuba
- Station Casinos gets $4.7B buyout offer from management, Colony
- Leftist economist Correa officially named Ecuador's president-elect
- Newly inaugurated Mexican president promises Spanish investors safe environment
- Fiji leader clings to government from home, as military extends grip on capital
- Review: Violent Excess Mars `Apocalypto'
- Study: U.S. government has looked in wrong place for bird flu
- The Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston opens waterfront museum
- Virgin Atlantic flies back into Chicago
- Gold, silver prices rise slightly
- Morales: Latin American democracy 'stronger' after Chavez re-election
- McDonald's experimenting with mini-gyms for kids at several U.S. restaurants
- Iraq Study Group to release findings online on Wednesday
- Man City draws 0-0 with Watford
- Renowned Arts Leader New Getty Chief
- Ford agrees to sell climate control plant to French company
- Actor Rip Torn, 75, arrested in New York suburb on drunk driving charge
- Publicist and Manager Ronnie Lippin Dies
- Music Memorabilia for Sale at Auction
- Jimi's Guitar, Dylan's Poems Go on Sale
- Music Memorabilia for Sale at Auction
- 4 Musical Acts Lead Billboard Nominees
- E. coli outbreak in New Jersey is linked to 3 Taco Bells
- Sweeping win strengthens Chavez's hand, but he faces increasing pressure to deliver
- Music publicist and manager Ronnie Lippin dies at age 59 of breast cancer
- Fire Inspector Wields Power in Hollywood
- Qualcomm acquisitions bolster push into new wireless markets
- `Happy Feet' Retains Box-Office Foothold
- Helicopter plunges into a lake in Anbar province, killing four U.S. Marines
- Large swath of Argentina's farming sector strikes against government controls
- `Happy Feet,' 'Casino Royale' remain box-office leaders
- Maryland's highest court hears same-sex marriage arguments
- New York congressman lobbies for Brazil crash pilots' return
- U.S. manufacturers urge tough stance in trade talks with China
- Police kill student accused in PlayStation 3 robbery
- Tori Spelling Memoir Due in 2008
- U.S. ambassador pushed Bush agenda with lawyer's drive _ not a diplomat's finesse
- Singer Lance Bass and Reichen Lehmkuhl have ended their relationship, magazine says
- Fiji military lockdown, seizure of police weapons is "virtually a coup," prime minister says
- ISC scraps plans to build NASCAR track on Staten Island
- Former U.S. first lady Hillary Clinton steps up preparations for likely presidential bid
- Republican Senator Sam Brownback takes step toward White House bid
- Two New Presidents Named at C-SPAN
- At the Movies: `Days of Glory' honors forgotten foot-soldiers of World War II
- Bangladesh alliance suspends transport strike after government pushes for poll reform
- Thai king voices support for post-coup government in annual birthday speech
- Brazil president congratulates Venezuela's Chavez on convincing re-election win
- U.S. Marine sentenced to 40 years' jail in landmark rape case in Philippines
- UN: Winter snows threaten more than 300,000 South Asia quake survivors
- Amid worry over Pfizer cholesterol drug setback, effective older drug already on market
- Amazing 'Circus Oz' burns it up at New Victory Theater
- Fiji military lockdown, seizure of police weapons is "virtually a coup," prime minister says
- Actress Tori Spelling to write memoir, due in 2008
- Australian political leader says ex-Midnight Oil singer to be promoted
- Widow of film great Preston Sturges dead at 79
- US government researcher charged with conflict for consulting with drug company
- Rapper Snoop Dogg's arraignment on felony charge delayed
- Yanukovych assures Americans that Ukraine committed to democracy
- Amid worry over Pfizer cholesterol drug setback, effective older drug already on market
- Rene Syler Leaving `The Early Show'
- Zurich American Insurance to pay policyholders $122M to settle with state attorney generals
- GM vice chairman says Kerkorian has moved on
- California milk board debuts cookie-scented ads in bus shelters
- Amazon.com adds high-quality HP presses for on-demand books
- Hopes vanish for survivors in Philippine typhoon; Red Cross fears more than 1,000 dead
- George Clooney's beloved potbelly pig Max dies at age 19
- Japanese stocks higher, dollar up against the yen in early trade
- Comedian Jackie Mason drops lawsuit against Jews for Jesus missionary group
- Bush says he's `not happy' to have to accept Bolton resignation as U.N. ambassador
- 'Prison Break' actor in car crash that kills teen and injures two
- Starbucks cashes in on success of gift, loyalty card
- Google enrolls teachers in online software crusade
- Minimum wage hike would boost 4 percent of U.S. workers, but advocates say it won't go far
- Lockheed's fighter jet program tries to avoid 'death spiral' of cuts
- Comcast sees solid 4th quarter, stepping up hiring
- Jefferies paying $9.7 million to settle charges over gifts to traders
- Fiji prime minister says takeover under way, who's in control is unclear
- Fiji prime minister says takeover under way, who's in control is unclear
- Medtronic to spin off external defibrillator business into independent, public company
- New York Hosts Rock and Pop Auction
- Pfizer stock sinks after promising drug yanked, analysts predict an acquisition binge
- Oaxacans venture out as violence eases, but many say conflict is far from over
- Cargo shipping line APL aims to cut fuel emissions from ships to combat air pollution
- Bush tells Shiite leader he's not satisfied with efforts to stop violence in Iraq
- Nickelback, Blige, T.I., Rascal Flatts lead Billboard nominees
- Islamic group wants critic of Muslim U.S. congressman off of Holocaust Museum council
- In newly disclosed letter to Bush, Rumsfeld called Iraq options paper a weeks-old project
- Japan ruling party panel approves air force mission in Iraq through July
- McNeill medalist as 40 players earn their cards
- Emperor Mines announces closure of gold mine in Fiji, says coup fears not a factor
- Taylor says he's still improving
- Tomlinson closes in on touchdown mark, Chargers on playoff berth
- Sweeping win strengthens Chavez's hand, but he faces increasing pressure to deliver
- Icahn-led funds sell most of their shares in South Korea's KT&G
- Justices question school-diversity plans as race, education return to U.S. Supreme Court
- Episcopal leaders respond to vote by California diocese
- Australian PM says he refused military help for Fiji government
- Emperor Mines announces closure of gold mine in Fiji, says coup fears not a factor
- New York judge questions viability of villagers' 'Borat' lawsuit
- US Sen. Hillary Clinton adds staff, continues outreach on likely presidential bid
- Comair and its pilots agree to continue negotiations as judge mulls forced pay cut
- New Zealand suspends military ties with Fiji over coup
- E. coli sickens 36 in New Jersey, Long Island
- Warne strikes twice as England falters on final day
- Blige, Chesney Nab Billboard Awards
- Japan's key stock index higher, dollar down against the yen in early trade
- Dominican president defends tax hike in budget crunch
- Tropical Storm Durian hits southern Vietnam, 10 dead
- Stuart's pair leads Boston over Canadiens
- US Justice Department says secrecy needs bar surveillance suit
- Malaysian city warns of fines on women for wearing 'sexy' attire
- North Carolina sheriff who is facing 20-year-old rape charges takes the oath of office
- Malaysia warns of crackdown on news blogs; watchdog says move aims to stifle dissent
- Jackie Chan re-injures chest on set of 'Rush Hour 3'
- President say he does not support coup, contradicting prime minister's claim
- Dallas' 12-game winning run ended by Washington
- Olympic champ Cheek to receive humanitarian award
- Tropical Storm Durian hits southern Vietnam, 15 dead
- Blige, Brown big winners at Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas; Rihanna best female artist
- Hong Kong scuttles unpopular proposal for a sales tax on goods and services
- Leader of Oaxaca protests arrested in Mexico City
- Chinese planners meet to set economic goals for 2007 amid efforts to rein in growth
- Icahn-led funds sell most of their shares in South Korea's KT&G
- Atomic energy chief says more than sanctions needed for North Korea
- Stuart's pair leads Boston over Canadiens
- Rain abandons opening one-day international
- New chip provides high-end sound even for low-end speakers
- 26-year-old Pittsburgh mayor, one of America's youngest, announces candidacy
- Leader of Oaxaca protests arrested in Mexico City
- POLITICAL NOTEBOOK: Bayh warns against ideology, Vilsack fears no 1
- Philadelphia overcomes Carolina 27-24
- Tropical Storm Durian hits southern Vietnam, 24 dead
- Aggressive pursuit of Bush agenda came first for Bolton at U.N.
- Leader of Oaxaca protests arrested in Mexico City
- Warne, Lee skittle England; Australia needs 168 to win second test
- Fiji prime minister says he's under house arrest, but he will not resign
- Malaysia calls for sustainable expansion of palm oil plantations
- Philippine shares rise for 2nd day on bargain-hunting
- Reports: Chinese woman gets 6 months in jail in Shanghai blood-sale case
- Leader of Oaxaca protests arrested in Mexico City
- Scandal-stricken Shanghai gets new anti-graft chief
- Fiji's military chief says he has taken over control of the country
- Helicopter plunges into a lake in Anbar, killing four U.S. service members
- Changes in Iraq policy now seem inevitable
- Fiji's military chief says he has taken over control of the country
- Tuesday hearing on defense secretary nominee may shed light on his Iraq war views
- South Korea completes slaughter of 771,000 chickens to stem bird flu
- Strongman Bainimarama brings division to Fiji, but a hero to many
- Taiwan's China Airlines says revenue to grow 5-10 percent in 2007
- Australian government to remove wheat exporter's monopoly power
- Japanese group asks YouTube for system to prevent upload of copyrighted works
- Indian actor John Abraham not affected by rumors of rivalry with co-star: report
- Taiwan's Hon Hai to make Pleo electronic dinosaur pet for U.S. toy maker Ugobe
- Main separatist political alliance in Indian Kashmir urges New Delhi to declare cease-fire
- Indian actress Kareena Kapoor turns vegetarian: report
- Australian PM says he refused military help for Fiji government
- Zimbabwe wins toss, opts to bowl first in third one-day match
- Spokesman: Doctors unable to diagnose former Russian Premier Yegor Gaidar's mysterious illness
- Wednesday Lookahead at the Asian Games
- Pakistani cricket bowlers Akhtar and Asif cleared of doping
- Japanese meltdown leaves field wide open in Asian Games judo
- Musharraf suggests Pakistan willing to give up claim on Kashmir
- Tesco says third-quarter sales rose 9.6 percent
- Pakistani cricket bowlers Akhtar and Asif cleared of doping
- Dollar edges up against yen amid cooled expectations of Japanese rate hike
- Icahn-led funds sell most of their shares in South Korea's KT&G
- Woolworths says sales may not meet analysts' forecasts
- Australian stocks rise marginally on mining stocks
- Bug-borne fever infects more than 100,000 in Sri Lanka
- Australia wins second test, takes 2-0 series lead
- Chinese planners meet to set economic goals for 2007 amid efforts to rein in growth
- Ryanair extends deadline on Aer Lingus, reports acceptances from 1 percent of shareholders
- SKorean stocks dip as won hits new highs; KT&G tumbles on Icahn reports
- Chinese shares hit another 5-year high; yuan rises against U.S. dollar
- Taiwan's consumer prices rose for the 1st time in 4 months in November
- Australia beats England by six wickets, takes 2-0 Ashes series lead
- Serena Williams Dog Bites Guard in Fla.
- Woolworths says sales may not meet analysts' forecasts
- Pakistan bowlers Akhtar and Asif cleared of doping
- EU justice, interior ministers close to deal on expanding bloc's visa-free travel area
- Tesco says third-quarter sales rose 9.6 percent
- Two attacks in Baghdad kill at least 30 Iraqis
- Singapore sends US$50,000 in relief supplies to typhoon-hit Philippines
- Oil prices hover around US$62 a barrel as market watches weather, OPEC production
- Japan stocks dip as banks and electronics companies drop
- Abertis agrees to buy 32 percent of Eutelsat for euro1.1 billion
- Philippine shares rise for 2nd day on bargain-hunting
- Nintendo Wii sells nearly 372,000 units on Japan debut
- Tropical Storm Durian hits southern Vietnam, 46 dead
- Albania finds power supply in the international market, but begins power cuts
- Japan set to start FTA talks with Australia
- UK agency would end fee controls at Stansted; British Airways knocks higher Heathrow fees
- Three attacks in Baghdad kill at least 32 Iraqis
- EADS co-CEO: Company will be better positioned at end of '06, despite turbulent year
- Japan's lower house approves existing ban on North Korean imports
- Pakistan prime minister promises more legislation to protect rights of women
- Mumbai tightens security as 800,000 low-caste Indians arrive to mark leader's death
- Ryanair extends deadline on Aer Lingus, reports acceptances from 1 percent of shareholders
- Taiwan shares fall 0.5 percent on profit-taking
- Australia beats England by six wickets to take 2-0 Ashes lead
- Tropical Storm Durian hits southern Vietnam, 47 dead
- Slovakia's PM Fico says old EU member countries making fools of new bloc's members
- Serbian minister accuses West of double standards; Russia refuses to budge on ex-Soviet states at OSCE conference
- Coup has 'raped' Fiji's Constitution, will send economy crashing: ousted leader
- Container queues lengthen at Greek ports due to dockers' strike
- Betis coach Irureta wins vote of confidence from board
- Malaysian shares rise on widespread buying interest
- President's lead shows slight drop in Madagascar poll
- Hong Kong shares gain sharply despite expectations of correction
- HSBC says third-quarter stronger but investment banking shows weakness
- Malaysian ringgit hits 8-year high against dollar
- Dallas' 12-game winning run ended by Washington
- American track coach John Smith to help Saudi Arabian athletics team
- Finnish PM: EU presidency backs plan to partially suspend Turkey talks
- Mudslides block key roads in Pakistan quake zone, impede relief work
- Paradorn in doubt for Doha tennis singles
- Sony reduces stake in retail business
- Indian tycoon buys Bulgaria's CSKA Sofia
- Bosnian Serb government sells telecom operator to Serbian state firm
- Italy forwards named in betting inquiry
- Indonesian shares jump to record on buying in telecommunication, mining blue chips
- Jailed Singapore opposition leader hospitalized
- Arsenal, without Henry, squares up to resurgent Porto
- Singapore shares rise to record high close for 2nd day
- Euro edges down against the dollar ahead of ECB meeting
- Musharraf suggests Pakistan willing to give up claim on Kashmir
- Most Asian markets rise as HK advances and Indonesia and Singapore hit records
- French parliament to vote on youth crime bill by presidential hopeful
- Pakistan prime minister promises more legislation to protect rights of women
- Suzuki Motor recalls 120,000 cars over air bag problems
- Truly Asian: Asian Games offer big stage for popular, but little-known, regional sports
- Indonesian lawmaker under pressure to resign after filmed naked with singer
- Kenyan police fire tear gas on political protesters
- Indian court to sentence senior politician in ruling coalition convicted of murder
- Organizers: Pavarotti probably will not attend award ceremony
- Japan's space agency to serve up Japanese 'space cuisine'
- ESPN buys London-based U.S. sports cable channel NASN
- GM Europe CEO: Rising sales in Russia to lift earnings in '07
- A whole wonderful year of celebrating the Austrian "Wunderkind" _ is too much for some
- Heavy ball from bell crashes through floors from Norwegian church steeple
- Italy forwards named in betting inquiry
- U.S. dollar mixed, gold down in European morning trading
- Russia imposes temporary ban on rice imports citing quality concerns
- London poised to snatch New York's crown as world's leading city
- Nedved banned for five games; Napoli pays for fan violence
- HSBC says 3rd-quarter stronger but investment banking shows weakness
- Cost concerns stall EU justice, interior ministers deal on expanding visa-free travel area
- Thais fete king, world's longest reigning monarch, on his 79th birthday
- Most Asian markets rise as HK advances, Indonesia and Singapore hit records
- Champions League: Benfica keen to repeat history by eliminating Man United
- Poland's premier says he'll dismiss deputy if sex allegations are proven true
- EU ministers agree to expand borderless travel zone to new member states
- Oil trades around US$63 a barrel as market watches weather, OPEC production
- Ericsson says it won broadband contracts in Colombia and Germany
- Isuzu Motors recalls 21,000 trucks over faulty engine oil filters
- E. coli threat may have passed in New Jersey, health official says; at least 3 dozen sickened
- Luxottica enters licensing agreement with Tiffany & Co.
- Ponting: Australia's second test win "one of the all-time greats"
- Indian shares close higher for 5th straight session
- Human Rights Watch condemns detention of Libyan opposition figure
- Chen calls on leading Taiwan high-tech company to have confidence in island's future
- Suzuki Motor recalls 120,000 cars over air bag problems
- Fighting re-erupts in eastern Congo
- Bangladesh all out at 220 against Zimbabwe
- London's FTSE-100 index up 11.6 points at 6062.0 at midday
- Congress takes up offshore drilling bill Tuesday as it pushes toward adjournment
- A message from the athletes to Iraq: we made it
- A message from the athletes to Iraq: we made it
- Japan moves to 4-0 in Asian Games baseball
- Woman Finds Bat in Christmas Tree
- Rio Tinto names Tom Albanese to replace Leigh Clifford as CEO
- Champions League: Milan won't relax, Lille chasing second spot
- Fiji faces likely suspension after coup, Commonwealth secretary-general says
- Australia beats England by six wickets to take 2-0 Ashes lead
- Military commander declares he's taken over power in Fiji
- Former Indian Cabinet minister sentenced to life imprisonment for murder
- EADS co-CEO: Company will be better positioned at end of '06, despite turbulent year
- Biggest commercial passenger plane, Airbus A380, lands in Bangkok
- Biggest commercial passenger plane, Airbus A380, lands in Bangkok
- Musharraf suggests Pakistan willing to give up claim on Kashmir: report
- Yawning gap remains between assets of rich and poor _ report
- ABB says it won a US$130 million contract with Poland's Grupa Lotos
- Former Indian Cabinet minister sentenced to life imprisonment for murder
- Flintoff: "One bad hour" after four days did us in
- Indian PM fears shortage of skilled workers could hamper India's development
- Main separatist political alliance in Indian Kashmir urges New Delhi to declare cease-fire
- Tropical Storm Durian hits southern Vietnam, 47 dead
- Indian star Shah Rukh Khan says game show to bring him closer to common man
- EU: No immediate decision on Fiji sanctions; condemns coup
- Philippine president tours mud-stricken villages
- Finnish Parliament approves troubled European constitution
- Atomic energy chief says more than sanctions needed for North Korea
- Alpine skier Anja Paerson wins Sweden's top sports honor
- Pakistan bowlers Akhtar and Asif cleared of doping
- 18 combatants, 2 civilians killed in Sri Lanka's latest fighting
- Chrysler says non-U.S. sales rose 17 percent in November
- ECB: New EU members' use of euro unlikely before the end of the decade
- Mudslides block key roads in Pakistan quake zone, impede relief work
- Alps experiencing warmest period in 1,300 years, climatologist says
- Song and Li give China a time trials sweep.
- Nigeria's bird flu status still uncertain despite 4-month gap since last known case
- U.S. productivity growth slows sharply while labor costs moderate
- 6 powers to discuss Iran's nuclear program amid warnings from Tehran
- Tuesday hearing on defense secretary nominee may shed light on his Iraq war views
- Russia imposes temporary ban on rice imports citing quality concerns
- UK agency would end fee controls at Stansted; carriers knock higher Heathrow fees
- Champions League: CSKA can still advance
- South Korea, Japan post big wins; China downs India in women's field hockey
- International condemnation flows after military seizes power in Fiji
- Bulgaria to consider review of gas agreements with Gazprom
- Germany's Bayer ups price for Schering squeeze-out to euro98.98 a share
- Yo, Philly! Rocky Balboa still loves ya _ and he's going out like a champ in latest movie
- Former captains criticize England selectors after amazing loss to Australia
- Finnish police close case into suspected doping after World Cup events
- Choi wins individual dressage gold at Asian Games
- Euronext regulators recommend NYSE approval
- Pavarotti manager: singer making progress after medical treatment and hopes to resume concerts next year
- Union workers at Valero's Aruba refinery ratify contract, end strike
- Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki says Iraq will call for regional conference on stabilizing country
- Musharraf suggests Pakistan willing to give up claim on Kashmir
- Euro edges up against the dollar ahead of ECB meeting, slowing U.S. worker productivity
- Myanmar pro-democracy party urges junta to reopen closed Red Cross offices
- War of words heats up between London officials and American engineer
- EU ministers agree to expand borderless travel zone to new member states
- ING Groep says it completed property acquisition in U.K., buys stake in Poland
- Stocks rise in early trading as report shows wage pressures eased
- Champions League: Milan won't relax, Lille chasing second spot
- Val Gardena ski races tentatively confirmed
- Thais fete king, world's longest-reigning monarch, on his 79th birthday
- Official: Russia will not extradite possible suspects in spy case to Britain
- Euro Disney 'bidder' misses deadline
- ECB: New EU members' use of euro unlikely before the end of the decade
- Top Senate Democrat says Gates would face huge challenge in Iraq if confirmed
- ADD Fiji's sugar industry receives euro60 million annually in EU benefits, last graf
- Stocks narrowly mixed in early trading as report shows wage pressures eased
- Prosecutor seeks indictments in alleged CIA kidnapping of Egyptian cleric
- Clinton reaches out to Democratic activists in Iowa, New Hampshire
- Despite no-shows, Asian Games athletics has host of world-class competitors
- British Airways says passenger load factor fell in November
- Regional Olympic head says Asian Games can make a difference to regional peace
- Group says service sector of economy grows at a faster pace in November
- U.S. seeking possible cooperation with Chavez government after re-election win
- Bangladeshi judges boycott courts to protest attack by lawyers
- Productivity growth slows sharply while factory orders plunge
- First 'SNL' Season Still Genius on DVD
- Former Indian Cabinet minister sentenced to life imprisonment for murder
- Asian Olympic boss rules out Australian inclusion
- Drug agency: heart patients with drug-coated stents face blood-clot risk
- Al-Maliki says Iraq will call for regional conference on stabilizing country
- Electric Boat plans to cut 1,000 more jobs next year
- Gates says he is open to new ideas on concluding war in Iraq
- Top provincial official accuses Pakistan spy agency of planting explosive outside office
- Even as euro surges, ECB poised to hike interest rate for sixth time in a year
- Mexico's Telmex says it plans to buy two Colombian cable companies
- Zambian opposition leader arrested
- German, French leaders back partial suspension of Turkey's EU negotiations
- Gates says U.S. is not winning the war in Iraq
- Bangladesh wins third one-day match by 26 runs
- Givenchy dress worn by Hepburn in 'Breakfast at Tiffany's" sells for 410,000 pounds
- Illinois Tool acquires French laminator Polyrey
- Strongman Bainimarama brings division to Fiji, but a hero to many
- Johns Hopkins gets $50 million donation for new business school
- PlayStation 3 consoles stolen from Japanese warehouse
- GM unveils new crash testing center for rollovers
- Oil prices rise as traders watch weather, OPEC production
- Leader of Oaxaca protests arrested in Mexico City, supporters demand his release
- Ukrainian president orders FM to stay in job despite parliament's decision to sack him
- British business becoming better prepared for disaster, report says
- OSCE urges Russia to withdraw from Georgia, Moldova
- Gates acknowledges U.S. not winning the war in Iraq
- Banco Itau becomes Brazil's largest private-sector bank
- Anti-doping officials continue suspicious bag probe despite police closing case
- Sao Paulo goalkeeper Centi voted standout player of Brazilian championship
- Azerbaijan's FM: Sticking points remain on Nagorno-Karabakh
- Sao Paulo keeper Ceni voted standout of Brazilian championship
- Egeland accuses world of failing to protect civilians
- MOTC's Yin announces new tour bus regulations
- U.S. plans to establish lunar colony
- 'Dinosaurs' making a come back
- Fijian military takes power in bloodless coup
- Premier to attend inauguration of Gambian president, Lu says
- Lawmakers to discuss bills after elections
- KMT calls for new investigation into 319 shooting
- Chen urges Taiwan businesses to invest in own country
- Soong may be dropping out of mayoral race, Hsieh says
- Over 70% of schoolchildren go online for games, poll says
- DOH clarifies report on Liu's transfer
- Local pioneer of AIDS control dies at age 76
- PFP councilor, two assistants indicted on bribery charges
- Health leaders support Taiwan's WHO bid
- Water war brews on Mexico, U.S. border
- EU presidency supports plan to partially suspend Turkey talks
- Greeks promise to end 'age of tolerance' to hooligans
- Larijani urges Arab countries to eject U.S. military
- Bolton resigns from U.N. post
- UK team arrives in Moscow over Litvinenko death
- Australia fears bushfires will become major issues as temperatures soar
- Celebration held for Thai king's 79th birthday
- U.S. seeks custody of marine convicted of Philippine rape
- Transport blockade in Bangladesh lifted
- Durian kills at least 50 in Vietnam, officials say
- Latest casualty: Detailed foreign news
- Chavez doesn't pose a threat
- Actions and words
- Jackie Chan sustains another chest injury on set of 'Rush Hour 3'
- Mary J. Blige wins in 9 categories at 2006 Billboard Music Awards
- Harare most costly city for expats amid inflation, report reveals
- Taiwan to see price increase in gasoline, diesel today
- Firm introduces multimedia handset controller
- Asia enterprise mobility market set for steady growth
- Local consumer confidence increases slightly, data show
- U.S. productivity growth slows sharply; labor costs up 2.3%
- Bank of Korea says 2007 GDP growth will slow to 4.4%
- PRC to overtake Australia as top maker of alumina
- Starbucks cashes in on its gift cards
- Hong Kong scraps controversial sales tax plan
- Taiex ends down as investors cash in profits
- Boston Equities Exchange debuts, to vie with Nasdaq
- Weak dollar has mixed effects on euro zone
- Italy forwards named in probe
- Worlds apart, but United and Lille in same boat
- Wizards end Mavericks' winning streak
- Yilan looking for new investors
- CAL celebrates 47th anniversary
- CAL launches cargo service to Stockholm
- Indian group visits Asia Trust
- Lakeshore presents special package
- Amb. Kaohsiung marks 25th year
- Household internet use rises: survey
- Paradorn hurts wrist, may be out of tennis singles
- Hard-knocks volleyball team looks for upset
- Bowlers' bans overturned
- English cricket suffers day of humiliation
- Shao Hsiao-ling utters first word after injury
- Soong files lawsuit against Hsieh over 'rumor"
- Take a walk back in time in the 'Walled City' of Manila
- Healing a broken marriage
- U.S. responsible for Taiwan's failure to pass the arms bill
- U.S. must help should China attack Taiwan: Gates
- Prime minister says Iraq will call for regional conference on stabilizing country
- Council of Europe says human trafficking has reached 'epidemic proportions'
- London's FTSE-100 index up 36.00 points to 6086.40 at close
- EU clears joint venture between Fiat and Credit Agricole
- Fiji faces likely suspension after coup, Commonwealth secretary-general says
- China shocks India to produce biggest upset in Asian hockey
- Dutch caretaker Cabinet rejects parliament's demand to pardon thousands of immigrants
- Clinton reaches out to Democratic activists in Iowa, New Hampshire
- GM unveils new crash testing center for rollovers
- Prosecutor seeks indictments in alleged CIA kidnapping of Egyptian cleric
- Nigerian man who claimed to have cure for cancer, AIDS cited for contempt
- Fighting re-erupts in eastern Congo
- Consumers seem to be waiting for holiday bargains, report shows
- President's lead shows slight drop in Madagascar poll
- Deutsche Telekom says two more executives to step down
- Nigeria's bird flu status still uncertain despite 4-month gap since last known case
- Senator's bill would investigate AWB impact on U.S. farmers
- Energy policy, demand expected to keep oil prices high
- New Stark Is Strong Addition to Series
- British retailers slash prices to avoid prospect of a gloomy Christmas
- Former U.S., Kansas City manager reunites with Johnston as assistant coach
- Romanian governing coalition nominates 3 new ministers
- Bridgestone to buy retread-tire maker Bandag for $1 billion in cash
- China breezes by Japan to take most golds in Asian Games judo
- House Republicans pull Gulf offshore drilling bill
- EU says no deal possible with U.S. this year on 'open skies' aviation pact
- Bush administration withdraws plan for more foreign control of U.S. airlines
- Bridgestone to buy retread-tire maker Bandag for $1 billion in cash
- French foreign minister chides presidential candidate Royal for stance on Iran
- Colbert and the Decemberists Square Off
- Officers Keep Record of Beautiful Women
- Incoming U.S. Senate chairwoman pledges care for sick ground zero workers
- Chavez says re-election win shows Venezuela backs socialism
- European stocks end higher
- Former heavyweight champion transferred to rehab center
- Review: 'The Holiday' a Classy Throwback
- China upsets India in field hockey; Paradorn in doubt for tennis singles
- Civil liberties board criticized as powerless at first hearing
- Romanian governing coalition nominates 3 new ministers
- Andre Royo Bubbles Up on `The Wire'
- Refco looks to Dec. 15 to begin exit process in bankruptcy case
- South Korea's Park claims second gold in Asian Games swimming, while Japan upsets China in men's relay
- Bush administration withdraws plan for more foreign control of U.S. airlines
- World chess champion Kramnik loses match 4-2 to Deep Fritz program
- World chess champion Kramnik loses match 4-2 to Deep Fritz program
- Actress Farrah Fawcett completes cancer treatment, says her publicist
- International condemnation flows after military seizes power in Fiji
- Al-Maliki says Iraq will call for regional conference on stabilizing country
- FCC commissioner says he's ready to get up to speed on AT&T-BellSouth review if called
- China upsets India in field hockey; Paradorn in doubt for tennis singles
- Prosecutor seeks indictments in alleged CIA kidnapping of Egyptian cleric
- U.N. chief "strongly deplores" Fiji coup and calls for immediate return of democratic government
- Clooney & Co. feeling nostalgic at premiere of black-and-white `The Good German'
- It's all in the game: On 'The Wire,' Andre Royo's 'Bubbles' is a reservoir of humanity
- Painting believed to be previously unknown work by Rubens sold in Sweden
- Brazil to test US$400 (euro300) Intel laptop in schools
- Duo behind the Broadway musical 'High Fidelity'
- Venturi's prognosis good after he undergoes heart surgery
- Iran blocks access to video-sharing Web site YouTube.com
- Donald seeking to extend run of success in team events
- Schumacher granted honorary citizenship in Maranello
- Ford to improve roof strength on some vehicles
- Venezuelan opposition aims to regroup after election defeat
- Italian prosecutors allege Siemens used Austrian account to pass bribes
- Givenchy dress worn by Hepburn in 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' sells for 410,000 pounds
- South Korea, Uzbekistan, Thailand into soccer quarterfinals at Asian Games
- Chrysler sales exec. Eberhardt leaving for Mercedes retail job
- China upsets India in field hockey; Paradorn in doubt for tennis singles
- Iraq's prime minister opens door to international conference; U.S. sees Iraqis in control by next year
- Congress votes to preserve World War II Japanese-American internment camps, delays vote on Gulf of Mexico drilling
- Mayans Excited, Unsure on 'Apocalypto'
- "Rocky" memorabilia goes to the Smithsonian Museum_ boxer's gloves, robe, shorts
- With defanged funny man Lewis Black, `Unaccompanied Minors' presents tame holiday tale
- NHL officials: No changes to regular-season schedule, playoffs
- Ford to improve roof strength on some vehicles
- U.S. health officials award money to develop quick tests for detecting bird flu in people
- New York City backs off rule change regarding birth certificates and gender
- Venezuela slaps France's Total, Norway's Statoil with tax bill
- Dissenting voices within Iraq government grow louder
- A 5-year perk for winning FedExCup
- Stars missing from Women's World Cup
- New moms at risk for variety of mental problems, Danish study finds; dads not as vulnerable
- FDA says risk of suicidal thinking from antidepressants appears to be lower in older patients
- Illness Forces Cortes Cancellation
- Joaquin Cortes cancels his Broadway engagement because of a family illness
- Murphy Says He and Brown Have Split Up
- Leader of Oaxaca protests arrested in Mexico City, supporters demand his release
- Review: `Blood Diamond' Is Harrowing
- Venezuela's Chavez to replace ambassador to Argentina
- TV reporter Andy Rooney says do not believe racist commentary circulating on Internet under his name
- Gold down
- Eddie Murphy says do not `jump to conclusions' about paternity of Melanie Brown's unborn child
- Stocks gain as report shows wage pressures eased, index of service sector activity rises
- Champions League: Chelsea beats Levski 2-0, wins group
- Gates pleased that China taking strong stance on North Korea
- Champions League: Barcelona advances to second round after 2-0 win over Bremen
- Champions League: Bayern wins group after drawing 1-1 with Inter
- Champions League: Bordeaux beats PSV 3-1 in Group C
- Champions League: Spartak downs Sporting 3-1 to secure UEFA Cup berth
- Champions League: Roma advances with 1-0 win over Group D winner Valencia
- Champions League: Galatasaray upsets Liverpool 3-2
- Dollar split as yen holds on to its gains
- Venezuelan opposition aims to regroup after election defeat
- Target of parental concerns, MySpace to develop database to help block sex offenders
- Champions League: Roma advances with 1-0 win over Group D winner Valencia
- Champions League: Bayern wins group after drawing 1-1 with Inter
- Death toll hits 48 from contaminated medicine in Panama
- Federer, Mauresmo receive tennis writers' awards
- Chelsea wins 2-0 to finish top of its Champions League group
- Champions League: Bordeaux beats PSV 3-1 in Group C
- Promoters suing Williams sisters allege perjury
- Chrysler top sales exec. Eberhardt leaving to run his own Mercedes-Benz dealership
- Champions League: Shakhtar Donetsk goes to UEFA Cup after 1-1 draw at Olympiakos
- REVIEW: Country Tunes Save Lost Souls
- Venezuela's Chavez to replace ambassador to Argentina
- Air Force drops disputed contract language for tanker contract that Airbus is bidding on
- Champions League: Bordeaux beats PSV 3-1 in Group C
- US productivity growth slows sharply while factory orders plunge
- Gates wins approval to head Defense Department replacing Rumsfeld
- Time Warner CEO Dick Parsons calls war over DVD formats 'unfortunate'
- Champions League: Galatasaray upsets Liverpool 3-2
- Germany Returns Painting to Jewish Heir
- Gold, silver prices dip on profit-taking, slight gain in dollar
- A Super Reward for CBS' `Criminal Minds'
- Iraq panel to urge policy changes Wednesday; Bush gets a preview
- 6 world powers make progress, but no accord, in talks on U.N. resolution on Iran
- US government researcher charged with conflict for consulting with drug company
- Gates wins approval from Senate panel to be new defense chief, replacing Rumsfeld
- Champions League: Roma advances with 1-0 win over Group D winner Valencia
- Charlton beats Blackburn to move away from last; Tottenham edges Middlesbrough
- British soap star charged with rape allowed to leave Barbados
- Gifts for Music, Video On-The-Go
- Artifacts Show Rivals Athens and Sparta
- Chelsea wins 2-0 to finish top of its Champions League group
- Former exec of Alcatel's Latin American business charged with bribing Costa Rican officials
- MySpace to develop database to help block sex offenders
- Reclusive American author publicly defends fellow artist from Britain
- Ryanair extends deadline on Aer Lingus bid, reports acceptances from 1 percent of shareholders
- Champions League: Roma reaches knockout phase
- FC Barcelona, AS Roma reach last 16 of Champions League
- Australia's central bank keeps rates on hold at 6.25 percent
- Antidepressants raise risk of suicidal behavior for young adults, FDA says
- Bridgestone to buy retread-tire maker Bandag for $1 billion in cash
- Don King promotes Toney-Peter rematch
- Sony film executive Amy Pascal tops list of Hollywood's most powerful women
- U.S. service economy expands more quickly in November, topping estimates
- Yahoo's Panama to fix search ad woes
- Former pacesetter will run this year to win Honolulu Marathon
- GM makes rollover protection standard for 2012 models
- Russell Simmons Raising Money for Africa
- Barbados invests US$13 million more for cricket World Cup
- Under pressure, Homeland Security seeks comments on terrorism assessments of travelers
- Musharraf says Pakistan willing to give up claim to Kashmir if India does same
- France, Germany back plan to partially suspend Turkey talks
- New York is first city in the nation to ban trans fats from restaurants
- Prosecutor seeks indictments in alleged CIA kidnapping of Egyptian cleric
- U.S. federal appeals court upholds school's admissions policy favoring Hawaiian natives
- Bryant's sprained ankle improved
- Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons selling diamonds to raise money for Africans
- Worst drought on record hits Australia, some blame global warming
- Only malt whiskey distillery in Muslim world defies prohibition, prepares 21-year vintage
- Boeing inks 787 jet deals with two companies
- Chrysler sales exec. Eberhardt leaving to run Mercedes dealership
- Ben Johnson says Carl Lewis set me up
- National police chief says Canada told U.S. it had no evidence against deported terror suspect
- Tropical Storm Durian hits southern Vietnam, 47 dead
- Champions League: Barcelona advances to second round after 2-0 win over Bremen
- Leader of Oaxaca protests arrested in Mexico City, supporters demand his release
- U.S. mother to receive discounted Venezuelan heating oil
- Bangladesh Election Commission agrees to revise voter list after violent clashes
- Nevada boxing officials suspend Nino, Salido over drugs
- South Korea, Australia to investigate free trade pact
- Sri Lanka to decide whether to ban Tamil Tigers
- U.S. officials, alarmed by new film, call efforts to eliminate conflict diamonds successful
- Bill to extend marriage rights to New Jersey gays catches heat over language
- Next head of Senate environment committee says no to further environmental rollbacks
- Japanese stocks open higher; dollar down against yen
- Japanese stocks open higher; dollar down against yen
- Congress votes to preserve WWII internment camps, delays vote on Gulf drilling
- Having a card is only half the battle on U.S. PGA Tour
- European observers sign off on Venezuela vote, but cite complaints by state workers
- Promoters suing Williams sisters allege perjury
- JFK conspiracy museum making way for sandwich shop, museum's president says
- Ousted prime minister leaves Fiji's capital as military begins post-coup rule
- Poll shows most Mexicans disagree with leftist's parallel government
- Newton-John Sues Over `Grease' Album
- Bush gets preview of Iraq panel's Wednesday report, which will urge policy changes
- Sri Lanka to decide whether to ban Tamil Tigers
- Olivia Newton-John files royalties suit over `Grease' soundtrack album
- Gates appears headed for quick confirmation by Senate as next Pentagon chief
- Flatulence Forces Plane to Land
- Coup leader delcares state of emergency in Fiji, local radio reports
- Bird flu experts gather in Mali to raise billions to fight deadly virus
- US plane forced to land after passenger lights match
- Edwards needs to show the money to stay in the top tier of U.S. presidential candidates
- Top Democrats question move by FCC chairman on telecom deal
- Bush administration withdraws plan for more foreign control of U.S. airlines
- Brazil's Ronaldinho looking for one more title in Japan
- US Supreme Court justices debate their views of Constitution
- First batch of BP documents released as part of settlement
- Japanese bank declines comment on reported U.S. penalty
- U.S. senator, next head of Africa subcommittee in Senate, slams Bush policy on Somalia
- Japanese stocks up modestly at midday; dollar down vs the yen
- Indonesia considering widening polygamy ban after popular preacher takes second wife
- Australia's Fairfax announces A$9 billion merger with Rural Press Ltd.
- Man wounded in NYC police shooting disputes police account
- Oil prices little changed ahead of weekly U.S. petroleum stocks data
- Coup leader declares state of emergency in Fiji, local radio reports
- Fletcher: we're not under Warne's spell
- Sri Lanka on familiar ground in first test
- Coup leader declares state of emergency in Fiji
- Fijians express anger, resignation at fourth coup in 20 years
- Australian economy grows at slowest rate in 3 years due to drought, low investment
- Guantanamo inmate sues Australian government, seeking release
- Low trans-Atlantic fares the loser as U.S.-EU air pact stalls on jobs and security fears
- Australia's Fairfax announces A$9 billion merger with Rural Press Ltd.
- Coup leader replaces defiant police chief, warns against opposing him
- Genetic analysis contradicts accusations of deliberate AIDS infection in Libyan hospital
- Australian lawmakers clash in therapeutic cloning debate
- Mining stocks lift Australian stock index 0.7 percent; Rural Press soars 14 percent
- Vietnam prime minister postpones visit to Malaysia
- Netrebko, Villazon Join to Sing 'Boheme'
- Netrebko, Villazon sing their only 'Boheme' together this season
- China appoints new anti-corruption bosses in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin
- Sri Lankan government decides not to ban Tamil Tigers: official
- Coup leader replaces defiant police chief, warns against opposing him
- Taiwan shares rise 1.1 percent to fresh 6-year high
- Rare Greek antiquities go on display at Onassis Cultural Center in New York
- Protesters urge Bangladesh authorities to speed up electoral reforms before polls
- Protesters urge Bangladesh authorities to speed up electoral reforms before polls
- Japanese stocks rise, led by domestic demand issues
- Iraq report released Wednesday ramps up pressure on Bush
- Gates appears headed for quick confirmation by Senate as next Pentagon chief
- South Korea, Australia to investigate free trade pact
- Survivors of Philippine typhoon struggle to salvage pieces of lives and belongings
- Sri Lankan government decides not to ban Tamil Tigers: official
- Typhoon Durian death toll rises to 59 in Vietnam
- Cable company NTL Inc. won't make formal bid for ITV PLC
- Vietnam prime minister postpones visit to Malaysia
- Cable company NTL says it won't make a formal bid for ITV
- Philippine shares slide 0.37 percent as investors cash in gains
- Tesco buys eight Makro stores in Malaysia for undisclosed sum
- Australian lawmakers clash in therapeutic cloning debate
- Chinese companies unveil video players with homegrown DVD technology
- Arcelor Mittal announces sale of Thueringen steel plant to Grupo Alfonso Gallardo
- Ben Johnson says Carl Lewis set him up
- Malaysia Airlines to boost service to match rivals
- Nepal's rebel leaders complain to prime minister over delays in peace process
- Australian Parliament lifts ban on therapeutic cloning
- South Korea says bone pieces found in third U.S. beef shipment
- Japanese stocks rise, led by domestic demand issues
- Middle East or Africa? Asia? Geographical lines blurred in this region of the world
- Despite no-shows, Asian Games athletics has host of world-class competitors
- Philippine shares slide 0.37 percent as investors cash in gains
- A message from Iraq's athletes: We made it
- Thursday Lookahead at the Asian Games
- Two Japanese health bureaucrats take their weight-watching battles to the Internet
- Arcelor Mittal announces sale of Thueringen steel plant to Alfonso Gallardo
- Porsche's August-November sales up nearly 0.5 percent, remains positive on '07 outlook
- Protesters urge Bangladesh authorities to speed up electoral reforms before polls
- Tesco buys eight Makro stores in Malaysia for undisclosed sum
- South Korea says bone pieces found in third U.S. beef shipment
- Poland's unemployment down to 14.8 percent in November
- Japan defense chief urges U.S. to license more arms technology
- Former Indian movie star Madhuri Dixit to juggle work, family for comeback film
- Japan wins rowing gold along with two each to China, Uzbekistan
- Chinese shares fall on profit-taking, but telecoms rise
- Japan, China, SKorea set to begin talks toward three-way investment pact
- Ukrainian Cabinet bars newly reappointed foreign minister from session, minister says
- 6 Chinese children die of possible food poisoning
- Porsche says August-November sales up nearly 0.5 percent, remains positive on '07 outlook
- Portugal raises minimum monthly salary to euro403 in 2007
- Hong Kong shares rise for 2nd straight session, driven by telecom stocks
- Bangladesh drops Tushar Imran, recalls Mushfiqur Rahim
- Reports: Beckham to win first-team chance against Kiev
- Sri Lanka decides not to ban Tamil Tigers, but promises to enforce anti-terror law
- Nowitzki, Howard lead Mavericks over New Jersey
- South Korea says banned bone pieces found in third U.S. beef shipment
- Robert De Niro to attend opening of new Nobu restaurant in Hong Kong
- Heatley's pair leads Senators to fifth straight win
- Indonesian villagers find human body parts in slain crocodile
- Congo to inaugurate Joseph Kabila as first freely chosen leader in decades
- Capgemini says it plans to raise euro500 million by selling new shares
- Euro drops against U.S. dollar
- Indian cricketer Sidhu sentenced to 3 years in jail for road rage death 18 years ago
- Malaysian shares rise as ringgit rallies against dollar
- Singapore shares retreat from record high as investor take profits
- Scania CEO says truckmaker is preparing possible counterbid for MAN
- Indonesian shares climb to new record on gains in Gas Negara, Telkom
- U.S. dollar up, gold down in European morning trading
- China's Mu breaks over 75 kg weightlifing record at Asian Games
- Defending champion Barcelona rely on Ronaldinho for Champions League win
- EU Commission proposes opening free trade talks with Central American, Andean nations
- Porsche says August-November sales up nearly 0.5 percent
- Minister: Alitalia sale process will be difficult
- U.N.: bird flu virus still a powerful threat, vulnerable regions include Africa and eastern Europe
- Princess in the house, Thai royal takes up residence in Athletes Village
- Vodafone says Turkish business will be turned around quicker than expected
- Bird flu experts gather in Mali to raise billions to fight deadly virus
- Roche, Halozyme enter pact worth up to US$581 million
- Autogrill says it won US$105 million contract to operate at El Paso airport
- Public support for Japanese leader falls below 50 percent
- Polish parliament blames Soviet regime for Ukraine Great Famine, calls it genocide
- Ukrainian Cabinet bars newly reappointed foreign minister from session
- Thai shares rise on foreign buying of banks, small-cap speculation
- Norway's oil fund drops South Korea's Poongsan Corp.
- Scania CEO says truckmaker is preparing possible counterbid for MAN
- Fiji central bank tightens capital controls, caps bank loans in response to coup
- EU, Germany reach solution in savings bank dispute
- London's FTSE-100 index up 2.4 points at 6,088.8 at midday
- Fiji coup leader declares state of emergency, warns he will use force to quell dissent
- Most Asian markets gain as Japanese, Hong Kong stocks rise
- Vodafone says Turkish business will be turned around quicker than expected
- Dissenting voices within Iraq government grow louder
- Vaccine for humans against bird flu expected in a year, WHO official says
- Russian parliament gives preliminary approval to bill toughening controls on migrants
- Bollywood workers plan campaign for actor Sanjay Dutt found guilty of keeping illegal arms
- Indian shares end little changed after closing higher 5 days in a row
- Congo inaugurates Joseph Kabila as first freely chosen leader in decades
- Polish actor Leon Niemczyk, the star of Roman Polanski's 'Knife in Water,' dies at 82
- Hochtief says it raised its stake in Hamburg airport to 49 percent
- NRK, Ericsson announce test of customized advertising for mobile phone television viewers
- Sri Lanka decides not to ban Tamil Tigers, but promises to enforce anti-terror law
- Ukraine's parliament approves long-awaited privatization of telecom giant Ukrtelekom
- Iraq stury commission says Iraq situation "grave and dangerous"
- Tropical Storm Durian death toll rises to 59 in Vietnam
- Cameron has successful first year as Conservative leader but can he oust Blair's Labour?
- Tony Blair says he is again too busy to collect U.S. medal awarded three years ago
- U.S. troops response to Robert Gates plans to forge a new war strategy: 'yes, please!'
- EU Commission proposes opening free trade talks with Central American, Andean nations
- Inconsistencies in Pakistan's anti-doping process, says ICC
- Six injured in brawl at Red Star-PAOK basketball match
- South Korea takes bronze at Asian Games baseball
- E.On says it will spend euro270 million on Hungarian plant
- Bipartisan commission says Iraq situation "grave and dangerous"
- San Francisco dunks a cookie-scented 'Got Milk' ad campaign on city bus shelters
- Bird flu experts gather in Mali to raise billions to fight deadly virus
- Luton manager charged by FA for criticizing female referees
- De Niro to Attend Restaurant Opening
- Key witness in Litvinenko case to meet British investigators Wednesday
- AC Milan's Serginho has back surgery
- Refreshed West Indies focused on limited-overs games, says Lara
- EU regulators launch probe into state aid given to Arcelor's Polish subsidiary
- Chinese women continue domination; Pakistan men back on track
- Russian parliament gives preliminary approval to bill toughening controls on migrants
- High-level commission recommends enhanced diplomacy to stabilize Iraq
- Padua vote to recognize cohabitating couples extends rights to gay couples
- Soccer World Cup produces record German tourism figures
- Congo inaugurates Joseph Kabila as first freely chosen leader in decades
- Iraq commission says war situation "grave and deteriorating"
- Bird flu experts gather in Mali to raise billions to fight deadly virus
- 1860 Munich signs U.S. forward Wolff
- Euronext says Institutional Shareholder Services supports NYSE's takeover bid
- Japanese company officials accused of evading tariffs on imported pork
- Commission says Iraq situation "grave and deteriorating," urges wider, more intense diplomatic efforts leading to troop withdraw
- Spain's Zapatero still hopeful of end to Basque violence despite setbacks
- Hanesbrands drops Bangladeshi contract over labor standards
- Mayans excited about first feature film in their language, unsure of Mel Gibson's vision
- Car maker Audi taps Rupert Stadler to be new chief executive
- Australian Parliament lifts ban on therapeutic cloning
- Mexico creates network of U.S.-based high tech migrants, hoping to prevent brain drain
- FIFA disciplinary committee says there is no evidence Warner broke rules
- Scania CEO says truck-maker is preparing possible counterbid for MAN
- Musharraf's comments invoke mixed response in Indian-held Kashmir
- U.S. stock prices fall in early trading as Yahoo leads tech shares lower
- Cable & Wireless to sell Bahrain Telecommunications stake to local government
- Tropical Storm Durian death toll rises to 59 in Vietnam
- Springer Ends Syndicated Radio Show
- DaimlerChrysler's Mercedes says November sales rose 5.3 percent from year-ago
- Commission says Iraq situation "grave and deteriorating," urges wider, more intense diplomatic efforts leading to troop withdraw
- Asia's top men's player out of Asian Games singles
- Oil prices aimless ahead of weekly U.S. petroleum stocks data
- Russell Simmons Raising Money for Africa
- Cagliari goalkeeper Chimenti has shoulder surgery
- WTO's Lamy seeking bipartisan U.S. support for Doha
- EU Commission proposes opening bilateral free trade deals; seek to improve anti-dumping measures
- Cable company NTL says it won't make a formal bid for ITV
- Litvinenko poisoning turns spotlight on radiation risks in everyday life
- Vietnam, Taiwan win first gold medals at Asian Games
- Ouma reunited with son before big fight
- U.S. network equipment maker Cisco choses India to set up its first globalization center
- Six injured in brawl at Red Star-PAOK basketball match
- Spain's Zapatero still hopeful of end to Basque violence despite setbacks
- Reports: Russian officers search IBM's Moscow offices, other companies
- FIFA disciplinary committee says there is no evidence Warner broke rules
- Norrena's play giving Columbus coach happy dilemma
- Ukraine's parliament approves 2007 budget, despite lack of support from president's party
- Cayman Islands regulators report 7 percent growth of offshore business
- Musharraf's comments invoke mixed response in Indian-held Kashmir
- Scania CEO says truck-maker is preparing possible counterbid for MAN
- Hungary asks Romania to reinstate 2 ethnic Hungarian professors expelled by university
- Drugmaker Merck expects slightly higher profits in 2007 from sales of newer drugs
- FIFA disciplinary committee says there is no evidence Warner broke rules
- Padua vote to recognize cohabitating couples extends rights to gay couples
- Two American confederations to play for a spot at next World Cup
- Bush policy in Iraq not working, commission says, urging more intense diplomatic efforts leading to troop withdrawals
- FIFA disciplinary committee says there is no evidence Warner broke rules
- Audi promotes finance chief Stadler to be new CEO
- More than 1,000 officials snared in FBI corruption probes
- Glazer and Lerner behind Abramovich in British soccer's rich list
- Norsk Hydro shares dip on disappointing oil production targets
- Australia lifts prohibition on embryo cloning
- New York first U.S. city to ban serving trans fats at restaurants
- MOTC says signal failure on rail not an 'accident'
- Panel offers Bush new strategy on Iraq
- DPP rallies behind its candidates
- Judicial Yuan slammed for freeing Tang
- High Court asks for reconsideration of decision to release Yen on NT$1m bail
- DPP, KMT pull out stops as Kaohsiung poll nears
- DPP launches telephone campaign
- Soong files slander lawsuits against DPP's Hsieh and Yu
- In Brief
- Two Canadian indigenous leaders share self-governance experience with Taiwan
- Many workers express interest in working in China, says poll
- Housing costs rose 77.8% over 20 years, survey finds
- Su urges reform of road safety system
- Mayor Hu's wife says 'home' after 18 days in coma
- In Brief
- Fate of Serbia's Kosovo region sparks U.S.-Russia tug-of-war
- Chavez salutes opposition for averting bloodbath
- Witness to meet British investigators
- Kabila gets sworn in as leader in Kinshasa
- Bird flu experts gather in Mali
- Gates appears headed for Senate confirmation
- In Brief
- Thailand buries last of its unknown dead from tsunami
- Indonesia considers widening ban on polygamy after renewed debate
- Lawyer says activist secretly executed in China
- Hundreds of thousands pay homage to Ambedkar in India
- Protesters push for Bangaldesh reforms
- Fiji leader of coup tightens grip, calls state of emergency
- France's new 24-hour TV channel aims to spread country's culture
- Firms see huge profits in catering to Japan's large elderly population
- What's next for Cuba?
- Lin lifts morale of DPP with confidence vote
- In Brief
- First-time mothers at risk for mental illness, says study
- Chinese's love for pickled food linked to rise in stomach cancer
- Deep Fritz outplays world chess champion
- Initial tests show promise in gene therapy
- For planning-obsessed people, simple calendar is better
- Santa's sidekick gives children a jolly fright
- Far EasTone welcomes Philippines' Smart Communications into the alliance
- Richard Li raises PCCW stake to boost control
- Data encryption seen going mainstream
- ASE to increase local investing, double workers
- Bank predicts GDP growth to slow
- In Brief
- Tax hikes seen causing drop in English 4-wheel drive sales
- Insider stock sales highest since 1987
- China wants half of energy to be 'alternative' by the year 2050
- Taiwan shares close to highest in six years
- Greenback remains pressured against yen in Asia
- Positive economic news boosts Dow and Nasdaq
- Japan business confidence expected to rise
- England finds a new way to lose
- Barcelona passes test with ease
- Colocolo toothbrush marketed here
- New Year's Eve Party at Sheraton
- Viva Macau introduces low-fare flights
- Regent launches charity fundraiser at Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Xmas & New Year festivities at Sunworld
- Dusseldorf mayor touts influence of trade shows on city development
- Vietnam kicks its way to first gold medal
- Sports czar may come to regret gold medal pledge
- South Korea takes bronze in baseball
- Taiwan claimed two gold medals in soft tennis in Doha
- DOH: No ban on use of trans fats
- City Government to ask cab drivers to improve service
- Chen Chu's and Huang Chun-ying's liabilities
- Election polls might be misleading
- Taiwan clenched its first Asian Games baseball gold medal
- POEA expands services to returning OFWs
- Seventeen OFWs and their families compete for the 2006 Model OFW Family of the Year award
- British Treasury chief raises growth forecast in speech seen as political manifesto
- Russian parliament passes resolutions support separatist Georgian regions
- Lawmakers say French youth needs to learn more about wine appreciation
- Chavez to huddle with leftists on first foreign tour after re-election win
- Away from the Asian Games, Qataris pursue sport of the sheikhs _ camel racing
- Euro wobbles against U.S. dollar
- U.S. newspaper publisher McClatchy sees weak classified, more online advertising growth
- London's FTSE-100 index up 3.9 points at 6,090.30 at close
- Italian court upholds convictions for 5 in government consultant's killing
- Thomas Pynchon Defends Fellow Writer
- One of six people held in connection with Siemens corruption probe released
- Team leader Zhang a gold winner at the Asian Games
- WTO's Lamy seeking bipartisan U.S. support for Doha
- Polish Cardinal Glemp steps down as archbishop of Warsaw after 25 years
- Slumping Yahoo to undergo biggest shake-up in more than 5 years; Decker to lead ad team
- Stock prices dip as Yahoo leads tech shares lower, investors anticipate jobs report
- Bush policy in Iraq not working, commission says, urging more intense diplomatic efforts leading to troop withdrawals
- Zambian opposition leader pleads not guilty
- Autuori to coach Brazil's Cruzeiro
- India clinches fifth consecutive Asian Games kabaddi gold
- Speculation on Bolton replacement focuses on U.S. ambassador to Iraq and former U.S. deputy ambassador to U.N.
- European stocks end lower
- Galliani dismisses reports that AC Milan to bid for Eto'o and Ronaldinho
- Scania posts higher order bookings, mulls counterbid for MAN
- Reports: Russian officers search IBM's Moscow offices, other companies
- Simon & Schuster to publish winners of literary contest
- Bush policy in Iraq not working, commission says, urging more intense diplomatic efforts leading to troop withdrawals
- Lawmakers say French youth needs to learn more about wine appreciation
- Actor-comedian Andy Dick apologizes for using racial slur at comedy club
- Scientists believe they have found photographic evidence of recent liquid water on Mars
- Genetic analysis contradicts accusations of deliberate AIDS infection in Libyan hospital
- As oceans warm, a crucial link in marine food chain withers, NASA satellite date show
- Russian parliament passes resolutions support separatist Georgian regions
- NY Times CEO Robinson says no change to dual-class share structure
- Hungarian sprinter gets lifetime ban for doping; 3 others suspended for 2 years
- Blatter criticizes slow progress in 2010 stadium construction, EU-backed report
- U.S. companies: China relaxes rules limiting recruitment of distributors
- Microsoft: 1M Zunes to Be Sold by June
- Reckson, SL Green settle suits related to takeover; shareholder asks to delay vote
- China's Chen Zuo sets Asian Games record in 100 freestyle; China, Japan again split swimming medals
- Microsoft expects to sell 1M Zune music players by June
- Bush chooses North Carolina businessman to be ambassador to Estonia
- Westinghouse planning engineering facility for western Pennsylvania
- Sri Lanka decides not to ban Tamil Tigers, but vows to enforce anti-terror law
- Bush policy in Iraq failing, commission says, urging more intense diplomatic efforts leading to troop withdrawals
- Colombian energy company wins US$1.42 billion (euro$1.07 billion) bid for pipeline operator
- Lufthansa to order 20 Boeing, 7 Airbus jets to renew longhaul fleet
- Jerry Springer pulls the plug on syndicated radio show, saying he is busy with other projects
- Italian Senate committee to check void, blank, contested ballots from April vote in selected regions
- Paradorn gone, North Korea vs. South Korea is on at Asian Games
- World Cup veteran Branco joins Fluminense as club director
- Cell phone company, fearing piracy, sues over copyright rule
- Congo inaugurates Joseph Kabila as first freely chosen leader in decades
- Lufthansa to order 20 Boeing, 7 Airbus jets to renew long-haul fleet
- Iranian Hercules wins another weightlifting gold, but doesn't go for world record
- Athletes must win all six events to get a piece of Golden League jackpot
- Mexico to lower soft-drink tax that targeted high-fructose corn syrup
- Video Games: USA Wins Virtual Terror War
- Environmental Protection Agency to begin "final" World Trade Center contamination cleanup in 2007
- Video-Game News: Wii Toll; Buying Advice
- Speculation on Bolton replacement focuses on U.S. ambassador to Iraq and former U.S. deputy ambassador to U.N.
- Johnson & Johnson, subsidiary sued over drug-coated stent
- Newest `Final Fantasy' Saga a Delight
- TV Highlights for the Week Ahead
- North Korea sets up South Korea quarterfinal, Iran, China, Iraq, Qatar advance
- Nigeria's ruling party to begin choosing presidential candidate among 30 applicants
- Former U.S. Army contractor admits taking bribes
- Mirza, Uberoi lift India into women's tennis final against Taiwan
- Sales Soar for Iraq Study
- Police chief resigns over handling of Maher Arar case
- Brazil's Petrobras could investment more in Bolivia, reports say
- Indie Band Has Alley Named in Its Honor
- Students take far bigger helpings than they did 20 years, diet study finds
- Two American confederations to play for a spot at next World Cup
- Blatter criticizes slow progress in 2010 stadium construction, EU-backed report
- Oklahoma City Council approves naming of alley in honor of indie rock band The Flaming Lips
- Broadway Actor Accused in Sex Case
- Lufthansa favors Boeing over Airbus in latest order for long-haul planes
- NY Library Gets Meredith Monk's Archive
- Italian Senate committee to check void, blank, contested ballots from April vote in selected regions
- Mexican police: 3 funeral home workers own up to autopsy video of murdered singer
- National Board Loves 'Letters'
- Wedding called off for Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, reports say
- House rebuffs U.S. financing for Caucasus railway
- TV Bursting With Holiday Spirits, Shows
- Scientists believe they have found photographic evidence of flowing water on Mars
- Many charges dropped in Girls Gone Wild video series case
- State directed to test recruiting doctors for executions
- Chicago Mercantile Exchange marks 25 years of trading in interest rate futures
- Met Opera plans to stage Philip Glass' `Satyagraha' next season
- Son of ex-Liberian president charged with committing torture
- Armed with Democratic endorsement, Gates heads toward Senate approval for Pentagon post
- Man Accused of Driving Naked in Conn.
- Man Fined for Tossing Pig at Hotel
- Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found in Hay
- Woman, 75, Douses Alleged Thief With Gas
- Thief Goes Fishing for Bank Deposits
- Tom & Katie to Have Post-Wedding Party
- TV Highlights for the Week Ahead,
- U.S. stocks slip as Yahoo leads tech shares lower, investors anticipate jobs report
- The Browns go for another upset
- House debates resolution on French street name
- Iraq Study Group report says Iraq war will not end without regional solutions as well
- Champions League: Manchester United beats Benfica 3-1, reaches second round
- Champions League: Hamburg beats CSKA 3-2
- Champions League: Porto and Arsenal draw 0-0 to secure qualification
- Champions League: FC Copenhagen downs Celtic 3-1
- Mexico leader says will help 100 poorest towns, responding to claims he favors rich
- Champions League: Hamburg beats CSKA 3-2
- Champions League: Lille beats AC Milan 2-0 to advance to last 16
- Can 'Apocalypto' Restore Gibson's Glory?
- Sri Lanka wins toss, bats in first cricket test
- Champions League: AEK Athens draws at Anderlecht to miss next round
- Champions League: Lyon draws 1-1 with Steaua Bucharest in Group E
- Met Opera plans to stage Philip Glass' `Satyagraha' next season
- Genetic analysis contradicts accusations of deliberate AIDS infection in Libyan hospital
- Champions League: Porto and Arsenal draw 0-0 to secure qualification
- EPA to begin final World Trade Center health dust testing in 2007
- Man United, Arsenal, Porto and Lille reach second round of Champions League
- Champions League: Dynamo and Real Madrid draw 2-2 in Group E
- About 6 Marines likely to face charges in Haditha killings
- FIFA disciplinary committee says there is no evidence Warner broke rules
- Blatter criticizes slow progress in 2010 stadium construction, EU-backed report
- Home Depot said it found $200 million in unrecorded stock option expense
- Champions League: Lille beats AC Milan 2-0 to advance to last 16
- Ciara on Her New Record: `I've Evolved'
- Cell phone company, fearing piracy, sues over copyright rule
- A Major Donation Given to Arena Stage
- U.S. assails Iran for disqualifying candidates from elections
- Dollar rises against euro, pound, after rosy U.S. employment forecast
- Newcastle beats Reading; Wigan beats West Ham in English Premier League
- Mortgage giant Fannie Mae restates earnings by $6.3 billion, below earlier estimate
- `Dirty Dancing' Comes to North America
- Empoli and Arezzo advance to quarterfinals of Italian Cup
- Democratic governors promise pragmatic solutions to energy, health care, education
- Tribeca Adds Indie Sports Film Festival
- China relaxes rules limiting recruitment of distributors
- Canada's Conservative government asks Parliament whether it wants to reopen gay marriage debate
- Grand Slam of Golf leaving Hawaii for Bermuda
- Apparel maker Hanesbrands drops Bangladeshi contract over labor standards
- Gold, silver prices see more declines, as traders take profits during dollar's recovery
- Lawmakers take up Vietnam, Andean and African trade issues as Congress nears adjournment
- Scott Harrison pulls out of WBO defense, vacates title
- Lufthansa favors Boeing over Airbus in latest $6.9B order for at least 27 long-haul planes
- REVIEW: Money Batters a Family's Honor
- Talks between U.S. and South Korea on free trade deal hit impasse
- Dollar rises against euro, pound, after rosy U.S. employment forecast
- Former New York mayor opted out of Iraq group because of presidential ambitions
- Arena Stage announces a $35 million donation for an expanded theater campus
- Packers' Favre says he probably needs left ankle surgery
- Scott Harrison pulls out of WBO defense, vacates title
- Exhibit Captures the 'Smell of Fear'
- Senate confirms Gates as defense secretary, replacing Donald H. Rumsfeld
- Oil prices sligthly lower after U.S. data shows shrinking inventories
- Home Depot said it found $200 million in unrecorded stock option expense
- 'Smell of fear' exhibit provokes curiosity, unease, headaches
- Fiji Coup Won't Affect `Survivor'
- NY Times will not change share structure
- Waiting Longer Each Night for `Lost'
- Lawmakers take up Vietnam, Andean and African trade issues as Congress nears adjournment
- Mining leader: Gold boom probably only half way through
- ABC moving `Lost' to a new time slot in bow to rivals' strength
- Islamic group asks Bush to remove from Holocaust museum board critic of Muslim Congressman
- Former hero of El Tri takes over as head of Mexico's National Sports Commission
- Mixed reactions to news that US vice president's gay daughter is pregnant
- Bond takes three as Sri Lanka struggles in first test
- Conservative Jewish scholars ease ban on gay ordination
- As euro surges, ECB poised to hike interest rates for sixth time in a year
- Afghan child drug addiction fueled by ignorance and country's opium boom
- Lufthansa favors Boeing over Airbus in latest order for long-haul planes
- Politics and crime often go hand-in-hand in India
- New project looks at repeating Democrats' success in the U.S. West
- 10 U.S. troops killed in Iraq, government says study group's conclusions not a surprise
- Australia lifts ban on therapeutic cloning
- Kings' Taylor suspended for violating doping policy
- Sri Lanka decides not to ban Tamil Tigers, but promises to enforce anti-terror law
- Bangladesh election commission to mull rescheduling January poll
- Reality Show Features Gun-Toting Celebs
- Fannie Mae restates earnings by $6.3 billion, below earlier estimate
- Toyota recalls Highlander, RAV4 SUVs over indicator light
- Panama says Brazil has invited it to join Mercosur as observer
- U.S. Senate confirms Gates to replace Rumsfeld as defense secretary
- US homes receive more discounted Venezuelan heating oil
- Morales seeks middle way on cocaine and pleases neither U.S. nor growers
- One last roll call for survivors of an infamous day
- For the best in European skiing, head for the Alps
- Tiny island nation seeks a place in Africa's growing ecotourism business
- Hanukkah in Honduras: A menorah flickers in Roatan
- Blige, Timberlake May Get Grammy Nods
- Spurning IMF not an option for Nicaragua's Ortega as he struggles to help the poor
- Georgian center receives one-game suspension
- Potential White House contenders praise Iraq report, say policy change up to Bush
- Japan stocks open higher, dollar up vs yen in early trade
- Scientists believe they have found photographic evidence of flowing water on Mars
- China's November trade surplus tops US$23 billion
- US man gets probation for planting bogus winning lottery ticket as a practical joke
- Georgian center receives one-game suspension
- Yahoo tackles mess of its own making with sweeping changes
- Students take far bigger helpings than they did 20 years, diet study finds
- Fiji central bank tightens capital controls, caps bank loans in response to coup
- House passes resolution on French street name
- Sales soar for paperback edition of 'Iraq Study Group Report'
- Citing lender support, Ford boosts borrowing capacity to $23B
- Philippine Airlines to acquire 6 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft
- Japan Tobacco refuses to comment on reported takeover bid for U.K.'s Gallaher Group
- IG Report says US government losing oil and gas royalties because of poor auditing
- Jay and the Americans singer keeps name in bankruptcy court
- Guatemalan court to rule soon on Spanish request for arrest of ex-dictator
- Back problems force Nieuwendyk to retire
- Iraq commission concludes Bush war policies have failed, urges switch to training Iraqis
- Computer maker Gateway to add 2 members from dissident group to board
- Reports: Chinese planners set 8 percent growth target for 2007
- High-level panel's report raises pressure on Bush to act on Iraq
- Chavez arrives in Brazil to discuss energy with Silva
- Australian firebrand Pauline Hanson says she'll run again
- Ahead of accident anniversary, agency urges pilots to change landing distance calculations
- Reports: Chinese planners call for slower growth in 2007
- Singer Jay Black Wins Right to Own Name
- Bond, Franklin rock Sri Lanka
- Retired U.S. Army Gen. Wesley Clark writing book to be released in '07
- Japan stocks open higher, dollar falls against yen in morning trade
- Britain's Blair arrives for meeting with Bush on Iraq
- New Boeing airplanes chief says 787 still on schedule
- About 6 Marines likely to face charges in Haditha killings, congressman says
- Slower growth expected for East Asia in 2007, Asian Development Bank says
- Dick Clark Auctions 'Bandstand' Mic
- Fiji's chiefs criticize coup leader, leaving him increasingly isolated
- San Francisco Chronicle, MediaNews plan ad sales, distribution sharing deal
- Tony Leung says he spent 2 months memorizing script for new Ang Lee movie
- Malaysian City Warns 'Sexy' Attire Fines
- Dick Clark auctions off musical memorabilia, including first 'Bandstand' microphone
- Float Driver in Parade Charged With DUI
- Malaysian Women Warned of 'Sexy' Attire
- About 6 US Marines likely to face charges in Haditha killings, congressman says
- Lawmaker calls for Fiji's ban from New Zealand sevens tourney
- Indian actor Ajay Devgan ready to direct his first film: report
- New tropical disturbance forms east of Philippines, may track deadly typhoon
- Indonesia's Constitutional Court rules insulting president no longer a crime
- Malaysian state to hold lullaby contest to promote family love
- Chavez seeks to unite supporters under one party in Venezuela
- Singapore's Temasek Holdings replaces chief investment officer
- Reports: Japan's former prime minister mulls North Korea visit
- Tamil lawmaker protests Sri Lankan anti-terror law, says human rights will have no meaning
- Woman Helps Rescue Pig on Interstate
- Finland grants visa to fugitive Cambodian ex-police chief detained in Malaysia
- Delta Air Lines wants permission to sell aircraft, acquire others in Boeing agreement
- British Embassy in Philippines warns of possible terror attacks
- Colombia's paramilitaries end peace process, accuse government of failing to comply
- Former Australian Olympic swimmer Kevin Berry dies
- Democratic governors try to turn state victories into White House dreams
- Coup-installed prime minister says elections in Fiji could be 2 years away
- PepsiAmericas plans realignment, relocations, job cuts
- Macau transportation minister arrested on corruption charges
- South Korea, Indonesia agree to build reactors, share nuclear fuel and technology
- Trial opens for Playboy Indonesia's editor-in-chief
- U.N. General Assembly takes first step tpward establishing treaty on conventional weapons
- Bond, Franklin give New Zealand upper hand in first test
- Potential presidential contenders use Iraq report to press Bush for policy change
- Colombia's paramilitaries reject peace process, accuse government of failing to comply
- Safety of drug-coated stents in spotlight Thursday
- Trio convicted of defrauding Microsoft in software resale scam
- Former US President Bush to visit Thailand to honor king's 60th year on throne
- Boeing gives peek at new 787's digital assembly line
- Iraq study group leaders testify Thursday on report that offers no major course changes
- Fiji's military commander removes election commissioner, others in "anti-corruption" campaign
- China installs new supervisor in Olympic office to prevent corruption
- Congo inaugurates Joseph Kabila as first freely chosen leader in decades
- India's most famous artist M.F. Husain has a new muse: report
- British AGA Foodservice Group to build new plant in US Midwest city
- Pakistan captain Inzamam wins toss, elects to field first
- Reports: Seminole Tribe may buy Hard Rock Cafe chain
- Philippine lawmakers approve moves to change constitution without opposition-heavy Senate
- Mary J. Blige and Justin Timberlake likely to be Grammy nominee leaders at Thursday ceremony
- US House speaker adjusts to no longer being the boss
- Some Iraq report changes strike familiar tone
- Australian unit of PepsiCo Inc. buys New Zealand snack maker Bluebird Foods
- Limited Brands, parent of Victoria's Secret, promises to cut back on paper in catalogs
- Prosecutor says SKorean bank inappropriately sold to Lone Star
- Mexico's Club America focused on Chonbuk in Club World Cup opener
- Bolton says he won't spill his "guts" about his decision to leave the U.N. post
- Taiwan shares drop 0.1 percent on falling electronics sector
- Philippine shares end flat as market consolidates
- Elections to restore Fiji democracy after coup may be 2 years away
- Taiwan contract chipmaker UMC reports 7.7 percent drop in Nov. sales
- Protesters continue to call for electoral reforms in Bangladesh
- Scientist: Australia has opened door to stem cell cures
- Japan's Abe heads for Asian summits amid sliding poll ratings, questions about leadership
- Australian prime minister says Fijian soldier symbolizes coup tragedy
- Rank Group says it will sell Hard Rock business to Seminole
- Japan stocks advance for 2nd day, led by chip and tobacco shares
- Protesters continue to call for electoral reforms in Bangladesh
- U.S. film official: Chinese import limits fueling piracy, hurting country's own studios
- PLO-appointed panel calls for early presidential, parliamentary elections
- Nintendo chief investigating Wii strap problem, may raise sales target
- Australian shares end flat with miners out of favor
- Tamil lawmaker says anti-terrorism law will strip ethnic minority group of human rights
- South Korean shares fall as won hits fresh nine-year high
- Interfax: Russian authorities revoke license from Sakhalin-2 subcontractor
- South Korean minister to visit industrial park in North despite nuclear tension
- Rank Group says it will sell Hard Rock business to Seminole tribe
- Airbus says it plans to invest US$1 billion in India over the next 10 years
- Singapore economic growth to ease in 2007, government says
- Bouygues says third-quarter profit rose 36 percent on booming construction
- Regional tribunal upholds Italian government decision to block Autostrade-Abertis deal
- Tropical Storm Durian's death toll rises to 73 in Vietnam
- South Korean rider dies after equestrian fall at Doha
- China installs new supervisor in Olympic office to prevent corruption
- Polygamy debate fueled after popular Indonesian preacher takes second wife
- Russian authorities suspend licenses of Sakhalin-2 subcontractor
- Gallaher Group shares up 19 percent on report of takeover approach
- South Korean rider dies after equestrian fall at Doha
- Sharapova to play in Pan Pacific Open
- Airbus says it plans to invest US$1 billion in India over the next 10 years
- South Korea bird flu outbreak highlights need for pandemic plans: health officials
- China shares little changed; yuan slips against dollar
- Macau transportation minister arrested on corruption charges
- NTT DoCoMo recalls Sanyo battery packs for cell phones that could generate excessive heat
- China to host energy meeting for US, Japan, India, South Korea
- Kazakhstan, Russia launch uranium venture to produce fuel for nuclear reactors
- PLO-appointed panel calls for early presidential, parliamentary elections
- Taiwan exports rose better-than-expected 8.2 percent on-year in November
- Japan stocks advance for 2nd day, led by chip and tobacco shares
- Luxury auto maker Audi says November global sales rose 8.1 percent
- Dollar falls against yen, euro in Asia ahead of European Central Bank press conference
- Slovak GDP, wages to grow more in 2006, continue to rise in 2007
- Church-state relations across Europe heading toward `new landscape'
- India's software major Satyam to set up global center in Malaysia, eyes China
- Nitties leads Australian PGA, Scott eight strokes back
- Japan's Elpida agress on chip joint venture with Taiwan maker
- Globally, ordinary citizens take dim view of government efforts to fight corruption
- Pakistan restricts West Indies to 151
- 14 South Koreans indicted for allegedly helping build Myanmar artillery plant
- Rider's death overshadows games competition at Doha
- H&M to launch 2nd fashion collection with Madonna
- Indonesian shares fall on profit takings in Astra, telecommunications
- Danish unemployment rate drops to record low 4.1 percent in October
- Cambodia offers to send all its criminals to Finland in row over visa for fugitive
- Mitsubishi Motors recalls about 170,000 mini vehicles over faulty tail lamps
- WHO says mass burial of Philippine typhoon victims unnecessary
- Bayern trying to fulfill Kahn's predictions against Cottbus
- British troops not getting adequate resources, ex-chief soldier says
- Malaysian stocks end flat after bargain-hunting offset losses
- 11 U.S. troops killed in Iraq, government says study group's conclusions not a surprise
- Title hopefuls Madrid and Sevilla clash in Spanish league
- Taiwan political hopeful battles Chen's legacy in decisive mayoral poll
- Puma extends partnership with Cameroon's football association beyond 2010 World Cup
- Caisse des Depots says it agreed to buy 25.5 percent stake in Eutelsat
- World Bank, China plan cooperation on African aid
- Euro rises, marginally, against the U.S. dollar
- Bikinis are OK on the beach, not in the streets
- Hungarian soccer legend Ferenc Puskas lays in honor in St. Stephen's Basilica
- Hong Kong stocks drop, dragged down by China Mobile
- Greece says Turkey must open all its ports as part of its customs agreement
- Restoration of democracy after Fiji coup may take more than 2 years: prime minister
- U.S. dollar, gold down in European morning trading
- European airlines report increase in passenger numbers in November
- Norske Skog to double newsprint production capacity in Brazil
- Iraqi officials say marshlands partly restored but need more work
- Friday Lookahead at the Asian Games
- Top Bollywood stars in Malaysia for 3-day extravaganza
- Civilian areas hit by artillery in northeast Sri Lanka, 3 killed, 11 wounded
- Effects of Somalia's drought still being felt even after heavy rains cause flooding
- Rights group says Indian military assistance fuels repression in Myanmar
- Greece: Turkey must open all ports to Cyprus as part of EU customs agreement
- Doha rains fall mainly on the games: Weather causing delays, disruptions
- Lackluster day on Asian markets, as HK shares drop, Australia and Philippines end flat
- Grammys Honor Top Musicians Thursday
- Asian Games medal standings
- Bangladesh elections to be delayed following protests
- Greek consumer inflation at 2.9 percent in November
- Upcoming English soccer fixtures
- Caffe Nero says it agreed to management buyout
- Reports: Chinese planners call for slower growth in 2007
- Pakistan's foreign minister arrives in Afghanistan for talks on border security
- U.N. team to arrive in Nepal this month to help oversee peace process
- Bank of England holds interest rates steady at 5 percent
- London's FTSE-100 index up 25.1 points at 6115.4 at midday
- Russian foreign minister says Litvinenko case not affecting relations with Britain
- Reports: Shevchenko willing to leave Chelsea
- Oil prices rise slightly after U.S. data shows shrinking inventories
- Taiwan's late-game spree gives it Asian Games baseball gold
- Singapore shares end higher; investors testing 2900 level
- Man United challenging for European and English titles again
- NBC Universal unveils ambitious building plan for Universal City
- Totti in doubt for Roman derby
- Bidders pitch theme parks, celebrity tie-ins to win Singapore's 2nd casino contract
- ECB raises its key interest rate to 3.5 percent
- Eli Lilly sees 2007 profit below Wall Street estimates, backs 2006 guidance
- First Choice says it ordered two new Boeing 787-8s
- PSG placed under investigation in player transfer probe
- Auto maker BMW says global November sales up just 0.3 percent compared to last year
- Petrobras' oil exports a record in November
- Bangladesh delays elections following protests
- Playboy Editor Goes on Trial in Jakarta
- Chelsea hosts Arsenal; Manchester derby in English Premier League
- Seagate to invest US$272 million in Malaysian manufacturing plant: report
- Hollywood star George Clooney says would love to act in Bollywood film: report
- South Korea puts 10 goals past Oman; China posts third victory
- Americans look to dominate at Junior Grand Prix Final
- Malaysia's Islamic authority drops claim over man's body, ends religious row
- Arabs say U.S. commission's report proves Bush's failure in Mideast but worry about what's next
- Hungarian soccer legend Ferenc Puskas lays in honor in St. Stephen's Basilica
- South Africa to regulate sale of coastal land
- Euro rises, marginally, against the U.S. dollar
- NTT DoCoMo recalls Sanyo battery packs for cell phones that could generate excessive heat
- Europeans welcome Iraq report as sign of change in U.S. plans
- Fletcher defends selection policy
- Indian shares rise marginally, led by Reliance
- Baker, Hamilton call anew Thursday for a reduced U.S. combat role in wartorn Iraq
- New storm headed for typhoon-battered central Philippines
- London Stock Exchange says electronic trades rose 62 percent in November
- Thai shares slip marginally on profit-taking in energy shares
- South Korean rider dies after equestrian fall at Doha; first death at an Asian Games
- Seminole Tribe of Florida buying Hard Rock cafe business
- Civilian areas hit by artillery in northeast Sri Lanka, 4 killed, 10 wounded
- Russia opens criminal case in to Litvinenko killing
- Battle for second place heating up
- ECB raises key interest rate to 3.5 percent, no signal of another rise next month
- VW: January-November sales rise 9.9 percent from 2005
- Abe says Japan will make 'own decision' on Iraq mission after U.S. panel report
- BAE Systems wins 124 million pound contract with Ministry of Defense
- Pakistan beats West Indies
- NYC office tower sale sets a record
- Lin the dreamer gives Taiwan gold medal in Asian Games baseball
- ECB raises its key interest rate to 3.5 percent
- Hamburg suspends Atouba for two games
- European orbiter to examine possible evidence of water on Mars
- Pakistan records scratchy two-wicket win against West Indies
- Regional tribunal upholds Italian government decision to block Autostrade-Abertis deal
- UN bird flu chief calls for more cash to combat virus
- Iraqi politicians, citizens play down significance of new report on U.S. policies in Iraq war
- Ripley's buys infamous Cook Co., Illinois, gallows built to hang Haymarket Square anarchists
- Allied Irish Banks says it expects to beat its target for cost growth
- Bayern interested in Schlaudraff, may release dos Santos
- U.S. stocks rise in early trading as weekly jobless claims show biggest drop in 6 months
- Slovenian energy company wins tender for heating utility in Bulgaria
- Romanian foreign minister defends criticism of Russia
- Poland's premier praises controversial Radio Maryja on its 15th anniversary
- World's greatest big wave surfers hope for rare swells
- Russia scraps turnout threshold in elections
- Han, Liu win first athletics golds at Doha
- Civilian areas hit by artillery in northeast Sri Lanka, 4 killed, 10 wounded
- 'Fair trade jeans' aim to make cool synonymous with do-gooding
- Former Russian premier says Kremlin opponents hoping to spoil ties with West poisoned him
- Venezuela's Chavez raises duties on imported luxury goods
- Baker, Hamilton calls on White House and Congress to work together on new Iraq policy
- E.On says it will build U.K.'s biggest offshore wind farm at start of 2007
- Chavez discusses South American energy network with Silva
- European orbiter to examine possible evidence of water on Mars
- Indonesia, 3 neighboring nations to sign 'open skies' agreement at ASEAN summit
- Stocks narrowly mixed as weekly jobless claims show biggest drop in 6 months
- Batsmen need to score more runs, Lara tell teammates
- Zeffirelli opens La Scala season with 'Aida,' one of the season's most anticipated cultural events
- Congress close to reaching deal on measure normalizing economic relations with Vietnam
- Turkish youths clash with police in Istanbul neighborhood
- Judge: Mastercard is entitled to World Cup sponsorship
- Danish central bank raises key lending rate a quarter-point, mirroring ECB move
- Boateng cleared of red card; Middlesbrough denies FA charge
- Madagascar tries to arrest opposition politician, offers bounty for attempted coup leader
- Barcelona denies link to doctor suspected of doping
- Top matchups guaranteed as Europe's elite reach Champions League knockout round
- Europeans welcome commission's recommendations as sign of change in U.S. view of Iraq
- Scunthorpe hire Nigel Adkins as manager
- Airbus plans to double investment in India to US$1 billion over 10 years
- Whirlpool to sell Hoover floor-care business for $107 million
- McCartney, Clapton, U2 join thousands of performers in appeal to extend music copyright
- Gay taunt causes uproar in Zimbabwe parliament
- British experts call for tougher measures to make drug trials safer
- French court hears plea for probe into Zidane's red card in World Cup
- Taco Bell sued over Long Island E. coli case
- Parma eliminates Napoli from Italian Cup
- Keeping the peace at holiday dinners
- Comfort and joy from winning cookie recipes
- Memo to Gwen: Just get real, and get back
- REVIEW
- The Tourists take Taipei on a tour
- Events
- Theater
- Concerts
- Live Music
- Clubs &Pubs
- Hotels
- Museums
- Galleries
- Picks
- Cloud Gate is simply classic
- Aronofsky doesn't mind if audiences find 'The Fountain' divisive
- Coppola crosses another Rubicon - his own
- Lesson plan in the school of scandal
- Rezazadeh entertains in Qatar
- Feverish Jaspal Rana on target for India's first shooting gold medal
- North Korea stuns Japan in soccer clash
- South Korean rider dies after tragic accident
- Both Porto and Arsenal secure qualification after goalless draw
- United thumps Benfica 3-1 to reach next round
- Soldier just starting his journey home
- Houston, we have a goal
- Vote 'green' for urban future
- Center helps overweight children have fun
- Schoolyard bullying in Japan leads to rash of student suicides
- Ruling on U.S. bill design spurs controversy
- 'Tale of two Chens' highlights Taiwan, China differences
- Taiex drops after six-year high on Wednesday
- U.S. dollar slips against yen ahead of farm figures
- Wall street falls as Yahoo leads tech shares lower
- Asia growth predicted to slow in 2007
- Elpida, Powerchip invest US$14b on Taiwan plant
- Gallup consultant predicts KMT to win coming polls
- Wifi King wants to change 3G consumers to 'foneros'
- In Brief
- Court trial opens in Indonesia for editor-in-chief of Playboy
- India says Kashmir toll over 41,000, others differ
- Sri Lanka moves to toughen terror laws
- Terror alert for ASEAN summit
- Cambodia angry as Finland grants visa for fugitive
- In Brief
- Militiamen kill three in Darfur; U.N. evacuates staff
- Conservative Jewish scholars ease prohibition on gay ordinations
- Raul Castro attends Elian's birthday celebration
- U.N. asks for record US$450m in aid
- Gates confirmed by U.S. Senate as defense secretary
- Rotary -- a global network of volunteers
- Taipei, Kaohsiung mayoral candidates join the blog fad
- In Brief
- NTUH creates water high in anti-oxidants
- Committee approves treaty act freeing agencies from red tape
- European Parliament member blasts PRC treatment of Taiwan
- Chen Chu hailed as fighter for ideals by ex-DPP head
- Iraq studies Baker plan as death toll mounts
- Turkey to open port, airport to Cyprus traffic, EU says
- Fiji's new leader says takeover was illegal
- Local entertainers deny marijuana allegations
- Political talk could end in cabbie fines
- Heroic effort gains Taiwan baseball gold
- New environment Nobel award needed, Norwegian says
- Victoria's Secret pairs with green groups
- No cabinet reshuffle after election
- Taiwan wins taekwondo gold
- Former DPP Chair Lin campaigning for Chen Chu in Kaohsiung
- Lin's hit in Doha worth more than NT$ 30,000,000
- Industrial front more peaceful as decline in strikes continues, says DOLE
- Soong's vote is seen as crucial in Taipei election
- KMT campaign claims `slight but safe` lead in Kaohsiung
- 2014 Winter Olympic candidates prepare key European presentation
- Jamaica fights first malaria outbreak in 40 years
- Christina Aguilera Gets 2 Grammy Nods
- Cannavaro doubtful for Sevilla match
- Coca-Cola appoints international chief to vacant No. 2 post
- Sweden's premier says he hopes Scania remains Swedish
- Judge: Mastercard is entitled to World Cup sponsorship
- Blige Leads Grammy Nominations With 8
- Taekwondo unification could pace way for North Korea's entry in international events
- Christina Aguilera gets 2 nominations, Blige, Prince, Richie also nominated
- Singer Gwen Stefani to create signature fragrance
- Chelsea deny reports that Shevchenko wants to leave
- London's FTSE-100 index up 41.20 points to 6,131.5 at close
- Warren finished with Scott Harrison after fight falls through
- Appliance maker Whirlpool to sell Hoover floor-care business for $107 million
- Taco Bell sued over E. coli case
- France's Socialist presidential candidate wants political sway over ECB
- Stocks mixed as weekly jobless claims show biggest drop in 6 months
- Austrian writer's heirs sue Richard Strauss heirs for slice of opera royalties
- Asian Games bring different sports and different looks
- South Korea puts 10 goals past Oman; China posts third victory
- Colombian paramilitaries end talks, but peace process continues
- Iran vs. Qatar: brutes against the babes
- Georgian parliament: Russian resolutions on breakaway regions are 'extremely unfriendly'
- MAN extends Scania takeover offer through January
- Senators question Iraq panel's blueprint for changing war policy
- Ghedina returning for one more downhill
- Schwartzel shares lead at Dunhill Championship
- Democratic Party chairman Howard Dean calls for new election in disputed Florida House race
- Judge: Mastercard is entitled to World Cup sponsorship
- Gallaher Group shares rise 22 percent on report of takeover approach
- European stocks end higher
- Steven Van Zandt signs up bands for new label
- India at 316-7 against Rest of South Africa
- George Clooney buying rights to Grisham's book "The Innocent Man"
- Lawyer denies report that key figure in Litvinenko case is in coma
- Iraq central bank boosts the country's currency in a battle against inflation
- U.S. government panel probes safety concerns tied to drug-coated stents
- Kitajima, Koga lead Japanese rally to finish Asian Games swimming meet even with China at 16 golds a piece
- Jobless claims fall by largest amount in 6 months
- Spokane Shows Its Love for Bing Crosby
- Spears Says She Went `a Little Too Far'
- South Africa calls up Paul Adams for test series against India
- PAULO, Brazil (AP) _ Nearly two-thirds of Brazilians admit they have bought "pirated" products at least once, depriving Brazil o
- Britney Spears says she went `a little too far' with her partying ways, in Web site posting
- Germany sets relay world record
- The sport of kings? Chess makes its debut at Asia's mini Olympics
- Computer maker Gateway to add 1 member from dissident group to board
- Spokane honors most famous hometowner Bing Crosby by naming theater after him
- David Bronstein, who nearly became chess world champion, dies at 82
- Top clubs say FIFA's plan to limit foreign players is unlawful
- Conflict Diamonds Spark Holiday Debate
- Vestimenta's U.S. unit files for bankruptcy to liquidate assets
- Marseille striker fit to play six months after breaking leg
- American Uhlaender wins again
- Pregnant Singer Says Murphy's the Father
- U.S.-Indian nuclear cooperation bill nears completion in Congress
- Swimming star Park dedicates medal to fallen South Korean rider
- Liberty Media said to get DirecTV in deal settling dispute between Murdoch, Malone
- Abbas weighs options for confronting Hamas
- Serious Talk at `Blood Diamond' Premiere
- Senate majority asks Italian government to propose legislation on unmarried couples
- Putin says Shtokman gas field development could be re-opened for foreign investors
- Future of Colombian paramilitary peace process uncertain after talks end
- Leonardo DiCaprio promotes movie and its message at `Blood Diamond' premiere
- Charles to Take Commercial Flights
- U.S. mortgage leader still has work after it completes restatement of past earnings
- Italy's ruling center-left not worried by partial recount of ballots from April vote, officials say
- Consumer borrowing fell in October by the largest amount in 14 years
- Former Spice Girl says there is `no question' Eddie Murphy is the father of her unborn child
- Martin Sheen, the 'President,' at School
- Nintendo Investigating Wii Strap Problem
- Bush, Blair say they are charting new directions in Iraq
- Argentina, South Africa, Sweden atop World Cup leaderboard
- Ecuador's president-elect heads to Brazil for meeting with Silva
- Top Democratic Party official calls for new election in disputed Florida House race
- McCartney, Clapton, U2 Back Copyright
- Scallions pulled in E. coli outbreak were grown in California, packager says
- Panel dismisses heart attack, death risk of drug-coated stents for some patients
- Canada's Parliament votes not to reopen gay marriage debate
- Baker-Hamilton report may be asking Iraq government for too much
- Eli Lilly sees profit lowered by 10 cents per share due to Icos deal; backs '06 guidance
- Tribune Co. November sales edge higher despite continued slowdown in publishing revenue
- Raid in Pa. Led to Snipes Tax Probe
- Holiday Shoppers Keep Buying During Fire
- Pianist Jay McShann, leading figure in Kansas City jazz scene, dies at 90
- Man Picks Wrong Time to Use Bogus Check
- Fashion firm BCBG Max Azria to develop exclusive collection for Carrefour
- Legislation to keep alive Iraq inspector's office stalls in House
- Woman Sentenced for Friend's Cell Call
- Gold mixed
- Little Steven Starts Own Record Label
- Dollar rises against most major currencies after upbeat unemployment report
- Auto parts maker ArvinMeritor aims to triple Asian business, begin restructuring
- Court Reprimands New Delhi Over Monkeys
- Liberty Media Said to Get DirecTV
- HP expected to settle state lawsuit over pretexting scandal
- Panel dismisses heart attack, death risk of drug-coated stents for some patients
- Web Companies Rethink Original Content
- Seminole Tribe buying Hard Rock Cafe business for $965 million
- U.S. stocks close lower ahead of November jobs report
- Oil prices edge higher in NY with all eyes on OPEC 1 week before meeting in Nigeria
- Early Jerry Garcia Paintings Make Splash
- Raid in Pa. Led to Snipes Tax Probe
- Yahoo woes illustrate blip in plan to offer original Web shows; companies rethink plans
- Sorensen's two goals helps Valerenga stay unbeaten
- John O'Hurley and Wife Have First Child
- Ford starts shipping Edge crossovers after fixing factory issues
- From the garage to the gallery, Jerry Garcia's art surfaces after years of collecting dust
- Hewlett-Packard to pay $14.5 million to settle pretexting lawsuit
- REVIEW: a Genial `High Fidelity' Sings
- `Drowsy Chaperone' Recoups Investment
- Zeffirelli Opens La Scala Season
- Brokerage Marsh & McLennan still studying possible sale, spinoff of Putnam Investments
- Pianist Jay McShann, leading figure in Kansas City jazz scene, dies at 90
- Kitty Killer Moves in With Beau, Cats
- It's a boy for former `Dancing With the Stars' competitor John O'Hurley and his wife, Lisa
- Craigslist chief executive tells investment community users, not money, drives business
- Congress sends Bush bill to ban aid from Palestinians' government unless it accepts Israel
- U.S. to collect $32 million in additional royalties and interest from BP
- Anti-war protester Cindy Sheehan on trial
- Chevron to boost capital spending while ConocoPhillips cuts back
- Gold, silver prices rise as crude oil climbs
- `The Drowsy Chaperone' recoups its $8 million Broadway investment
- Clipse, McKay Albums Find Light of Day
- Grammys Mark Comebacks for Blige, Chicks
- Ford's international operations chief the latest exec to leave struggling auto maker
- Study: Teen girls who are frequent scale-steppers often have more weight problems
- Microsoft Office format approved as international standard for data
- Poll shows problems for Clinton, Giuliani if they seek presidency
- Legislation to keep alive Iraq inspector's office stalls in House of Representatives
- France's state-owned electricity giant, unions to meet to end strike
- Abortion doctor's killer loses bid to have federal case dismissed
- U.S. Treasury acts against terror facilitators, including Ansar al-Islam founder
- Lawyer in trade secrets theft case wants to question Coca-Cola employees
- Man Finds Cocaine at Oklahoma Wal-Mart
- Chavez, Silva relaunch South American gas pipeline studies
- Rosie Says She's Staying Put
- U.S. Congress bolsters export credit agency's small business efforts
- "Survivor" winner Richard Hatch appeals his conviction
- Nissan exec: Hybrids still an unprofitable proposition
- Sales Soar for Iraq Study Group's Book
- Turks sharply divided over sensitive Cyprus policy
- in `View': O'Donnell says she's not leaving the show; a case of booze for Walters & Co.
- Japan economic growth revised to 0.8 percent annual rate
- 3 bidders seen for Raytheon aircraft unit
- Murali bowls Sri Lanka into first test
- Bush gives chilly response to some recommendations of Iraq study group
- U.S. Track & Field adopts rules aimed at doping-tainted coaches
- Americans win in World Cup skeleton
- New children's book collection bears boxing great's name
- Scissor Sisters, huge in Europe, under-the-radar in U.S. _ but disco quintet isn't fretting
- NFL owners approve $300 million for new stadium
- MLB Players ratify collective bargaining agreement
- The most powerful man in Hollywood isn't a celebrity -- it's fire inspector Robert Gladden.
- New storm headed for typhoon-battered central Philippines
- Bush ushers in Christmas season with tribute to U.S. troops
- NFL salary cap expected to go up $7 million each of next two years
- Will Mel Gibson's new `Apocalypto' restore his cinematic stature or doom his career?
- Disney violated labor practices, labor board alleges
- At the Movies: `National Lampoon's Van Wilder: The Rise of Taj' offers gross-out schlock
- And for his next trick, Uri Geller turns into reality TV star in Israel
- At the Movies: `Blood Diamond' an intense look at the horrors of the African gem trade
- Mayans excited about first feature film in their language; unsure of Mel Gibson's depiction
- After the success of `Goodies,' Ciara hopes to continue as a hit-making dynamo on new CD
- At the Movies: 'Inland Empire' for hardcore David Lynch fans only
- At the Movies: Violent excess mars Gibson's Mayan vision `Apocalypto'
- Former `24' prez Dennis Haysbert loves new role as secret counterterrorist on `The Unit'
- At the Movies: 'The Holiday' a gorgeous, if overlong, homage to classic romantic comedies
- At the Movies: `Days of Glory' honors forgotten foot-soldiers of World War II
- From his small town studio, artist creates universe of glass
- Video Game Reviews: America is victorious in the virtual war on terror
- Bidders pitch theme parks, celebrity tie-ins to win Singapore's 2nd casino contract
- U.S. lawmakers agree on U.S.-Indian civil nuclear cooperation bill
- Bidders pitch theme parks, celebrity tie-ins to win Singapore's 2nd casino contract
- TV Bounty Hunter's Hearing to Be Dec. 22
- Japanese stocks mixed, dollar lower vs yen in early trade
- Hearing for 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' scheduled for Dec. 22 in Mexico
- Taco Bell faces potential fallout from E. coli outbreak that has sickened diners in 3 states
- Fiji's ousted prime minister urges bureaucrats to defy military regime's orders
- Singing Santa Silenced, Jesus Stolen
- Venezuela's Chavez promotes unity with leftist neighbors on post-vote victory swing
- 2.36-meter Chinese player hopes surgery will allow pursuit of NBA career
- Philippines braces for new storm forecasters say is likely to spare typhoon-battered region
- Pakistan's gleaming surgical instruments, export tarnished by child labor
- Busch helps rescue fellow Biffle from fiery accident at Las Vegas tire test
- Woman Gives Birth Mid-Flight
- Palestinian president Abbas weighs options for confronting Hamas
- Japan's Cabinet approves air force mission in Iraq through July
- South American summit dreams of uniting continent's governments and people
- Shanghai tycoon re-arrested after finishing prison term in financial scandal
- Colombia names first black military general
- Probation for Phillips in Battery Case
- Republicans' control of U.S. Capitol winds down in a shuffle of boxes and some long faces
- Sony Reorganizes Urban Label
- Fiji's economy facing disaster as coup instability bites
- Fine print of Iraq report shows tableau of troubles facing U.S.
- Vettori helps New Zealand to first innings lead
- Lou Diamond Phillips pleads no contest and gets probation in domestic violence case
- Sony Urban folded into Columbia Records Group
- Japanese stocks flat after government's downward revision of GDP data
- GM execs say design is company's new focus after cutting costs
- Hopes high that elections in Indonesia's Aceh province will solidify peace
- Bangladesh wins toss, decides to field first in fourth one-day match
- Damien Martyn retires from all cricket
- 6 Taiwanese actors questioned on suspected drug use
- US problem with affordable housing growing more dire, advocates say at annual meeting
- Government advisers seek radical changes in ASEAN to promote democracy, human rights
- US Congress presses trade legislation as Republican-led session nears end
- HP to pay $14.5M to settle lawsuit over snooping on directors, journalists
- Germany's Volkswagen in talks to assemble cars in Southeast Asia: reports
- ICANN signs contract for Asian group to run .asia domain for Asia-Pacific region
- Thousands of firefighters battle out-of-control blazes in southern Australia
- US Congress votes to increase spending on autism research
- Indonesian court rules truth commission illegal, casting doubt on justice for Suharto abuses
- Parkers runs for 223 yards; Steelers rout Browns
- Ousted PM says he's still Fiji's legal leader; chiefs indicate they'll meet coup leader
- Food poisoning sickens more than 500 Vietnam workers
- US Congress presses trade legislation as Republican-led session nears end
- All Nippon Airways considering sale of hotel assets
- New Orleans mayor urges federal officials to speed Katrina disaster aid
- Bidders pitch theme parks, celebrity tie-ins to win Singapore's 2nd casino contract
- Researchers discover endangered Vietnamese turtle in wild
- Malaysia's IOI buys edible oil refiner to be world's top fatty acid producer
- Civil rights groups say US television industry is more racially diverse but much work remains
- Klinsmann withdraws from consideration as U.S. coach
- Cambodian sex worker stabs client after he refused to wear condom
- GM unwraps new Saturn, the company's small car of the future
- Jackie Chan spokesman denounces recruitment scam in Malaysia for purported movie sequel
- Monsanto, Pioneer locked in fight over biotech seeds
- Rights group: China leads world in jailing journalists, with 31 behind bars
- Afghanistan is at a crossroads, head of U.N. mission says
- Indian officials welcome U.S. Congress's signing of nuclear deal
- Mexico leftist party offers to leave behind electoral dispute, start talks on Oaxaca unrest
- Philippine shares up 1.3 percent on gains in Manila Electric
- Iraq report reads like rebuke to go-it-alone foreign policy
- India-Singaporean consortium signs oil, gas deal with Myanmar
- Afghan patience 'wearing thin' over insurgent attacks, president tells Pakistan envoy
- Australian stocks dragged down by resource sector
- Indonesian court rules truth commission illegal, casts doubt on justice for Suharto abuses
- US Homeland Security's traveler risk assessments may have violated congressional ban
- Japan's Cabinet OKs plan to debate auto tax
- Taiwan contract chipmaker TSMC posts 10 percent on-year revenue drop for November
- Famous Indian actress Hema Malini says few roles for older women in Bollywood
- Historic U.S. churches may leave Episcopal union over gay issue, join with Nigerian bishop
- SKorean prosecutors indict 5 people for spying for North Korea
- Bush Administration plans to start laying out trade complaints against China on Friday
- Mortaza strikes against Zimbabwe in fourth one-day
- Number of Japanese public servants on sick leave due to mental illness rising
- Reports: Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung testifies against maid who allegedly stole photos
- Japan's economic growth revised downward to anemic 0.8 percent pace
- Japanese stocks fall following two disappointing economic reports
- Southeast Asian nations expected to sign binding pact on fighting terrorism
- Oil prices rise near US$63 a barrel as market eyes OPEC meeting, Nigeria unrest
- Dollar down slightly in Asia as market awaits U.S. jobs data
- South Korean prosecutors indict 5 people for allegedly spying for North Korea
- Bangladesh updates disputed voter list ahead of general election
- Senior U.S. official warns U.S.-China relationship could be bumpy in 2007
- Baker-Hamilton report may be asking Iraq government for too much
- Turks sharply divided over sensitive Cyprus policy
- Brazil's Internacional looks to keep club title in South America
- Safety of 'real-world' drug-coated stent use in focus
- Saturday Lookahead at the Asian Games
- Taiwn shares drop amid political uncertainty
- Southeast Asian summit postponed to January with storm bearing down on site
- Poland's main opposition party proposes early elections amid governmental scandals
- Taiwan mayoral elections raise pressure on embattled president
- Malaysian leader tells state-owned firms to buck up, no plans to cut government stake
- Two-time winner Lonard takes lead Australian PGA at halfway
- China shares fall on fears central bank might tighten monetary policy
- Bangladesh wins fourth one-day over Zimbabwe
- Panesar fails to impress in warmup match
- EU clears acquisition of AOL's British Internet access business by Carphone
- Ex-Boeing manager pleads guilty to obstruction in trade secrets case in U.S.
- Genting International to build Singapore's second casino
- Sports poor but oil rich, Qatar imports athletes
- Scania chief apologizes for 'blitzkrieg' comments about Germany
- Hong Kong shares edge down, China Mobile loses ground
- Kurdish leader rejects Baker-Hamilton report
- Philippine shares up 1.3 percent on gains in Manila Electric
- Malaysian stocks end flat for 2nd day
- Malaysia issuing biometric cards to track foreigners; part of anti-terror measures
- Reports: Ex-governor embroiled in bid-rigging scandal arrested
- Japan's health ministry confirms country's 31st case of mad cow disease
- In Turkey, a Muslim minority struggles for equal rights
- Rights group urges Singapore to release jailed opposition leader
- Intruder Stabbed at Peterson's Home
- Indonesian lawmaker resigns after being filmed naked with singer
- Japanese stocks fall following two disappointing economic reports
- German corporate bankruptcies drop, but personal bankruptcies rise in September
- Spanish doctor denies giving doping treatment to Real Madrid and Barcelona
- South Africa says no plan to limit foreign ownership of coastal land
- China's banks face inevitable market opening, but no "big bang"
- Hosts capture first gold medal; equestrian officials defend post-mortem decision
- ECB rate hike fails to greatly inspire euro
- Polio continues to spread despite massive immunization drive: Indian officials
- Bonds, Giants reach agreement on US$16 million, 1-year deal
- Committee set to monitor disarming of rebels in Nepal
- Japanese prime minister will not attend Philippine summit due to storm
- Government advisers seek radical changes in ASEAN to promote democracy, human rights
- Equestrian officials defend decision to continue competition after rider died
- European chip maker STMicroelectronics to nearly double work force in India
- Lacking strong competition, Liu Xiang targets own record at Asian Games
- Toys "R" Us opens first China branch, launching Shanghai store just in time for Christmas
- China pledges to cut trade surplus ahead of Paulson visit
- U.S. dollar steady against euro, gold rises in European morning trading
- Less than 10 percent of India's HIV-positive people get free drugs: report
- Genting International to build Singapore's second casino
- Japanese stocks hurt by economic data, most Asian markets decline
- Afghan patience 'wearing thin' over insurgent attacks, president tells Pakistan envoy
- French auction house to sell more than 1,000 letters to Monet from his friends
- Oil prices rise above US$63 a barrel as market eyes OPEC meeting, Nigeria unrest
- Singapore shares fall on regional market declines
- Spanish doctor denies giving doping treatment to Real Madrid and Barcelona
- Indonesian shares fall on profit-taking in telecommunications, Bank Rakyat
- EU launches consultations on use of Galileo satellite system
- China's banks face inevitable market opening, but no "big bang"
- Malaysian court says workers can abuse their bosses _ but only behind their backs
- Henkel wins 7.5-kilometer sprint at World Cup meet
- European chip maker STMicroelectronics to nearly double work force in India
- African conflict diamonds slow to a trickle, but gems still not guilt-free
- Kazakhstan's highest court upholds guilty verdicts in opposition politician's murder case
- Poland's main opposition party proposes early elections amid governmental scandals
- European chip maker STMicroelectronics to nearly double work force in India
- Nigeria's ruling party says it won't let vice president on its ticket
- Finnish president ratifies troubled European constitution
- Japanese stocks hurt by economic data, most Asian markets decline
- EU seen approving new rules on subsidies to small business
- South Korea committed to joint industrial park in North despite nuclear tension
- Japan stuns defending champion China in women's field hockey
- U.S. Democrat leader Dean tells Europe his party wants to rebuild relations
- FBI says Alaska state lawmaker arrested on federal bribery warrant; investigation ongoing
- Police: Suspected stalker stabbed at California home of celebrity fitness trainer Gunnar Peterson
- UNICEF: Death toll in Angola cholera epidemic reaches more than 2,500
- Ericsson executives acquitted of tax evasion
- Judge waits to rule on fraternity members lawsuit over 'Borat'
- Chairmen of Capitalia and Piaggio are found guilty in bankruptcy case
- London's FTSE-100 index up 2.8 points at 6,134.3 at midday
- Reports: Ex-governor embroiled in bid-rigging scandal arrested
- EU's Barroso says strong euro favors European consumers by helping control inflation
- Madagascar halts vote counting due to technical problems
- Court: OK to Gossip Behind Boss' Back
- Indian shares fall on profit-taking
- Chinese, UN health officials hold talks following dispute over bird flu findings
- Bulgarian stock exchange to meet with Deutsche Boerse about partnership, cooperation
- Japanese power company to shut down nuclear plant after coolant leak
- Kurdish leader rejects Baker-Hamilton report
- Nigeria's ruling party says it won't let vice president on its ticket
- Donors pledge nearly $500 million more to battle bird flu
- African conflict diamonds slow to a trickle, but gems still not guilt-free
- Glaxo buy biotech firm Domantis Ltd. in 230 million pounds deal
- No progress on resumption of peace talks after Norwegian envoy's visit to Tamil Tigers
- Thai shares slide on Wall Street decline, regional weakness
- Russian parliament approves 2007 budget
- Norway to maintain strong state ownership in industry, slow privatization
- Sweden's Getinge to buy Huntleigh Technology for 409 million pounds
- No progress on resumption of peace talks after Norwegian envoy's visit to Tamil Tigers
- Committee set to monitor disarming of rebels in Nepal
- DaimlerChrysler to invest euro100M in technology to expand German research center
- Arsenal seeks first league win in two years against Chelsea
- Berlin opera house loses dummy Muhammad head that caused security scare
- Mourinho wants reserve teams in League Championship
- Asian Games: women's wrestling champion Hamaguchi follows father's footsteps
- Court upholds law allowing Parmalat proceedings against GE Capital Finance, UBS
- Lack of snow threatens to cancel winter in Europe
- Judge to Review 'Borat' Fraternity Suit
- Poland's main opposition party proposes early elections amid governmental scandals
- New regional meets spell the end for some Asian Games sports
- Little Steven Starts Own Record Label
- Berlin opera house loses dummy Muhammad head that caused security scare
- Nigeria's ruling party says it won't let vice president on its ticket
- Probation for Phillips in Battery Case
- Pregnant Singer Says Murphy's the Father
- WADA chief calls Pakistan doping decision `aberrational'
- Painting by German expressionist Emil Nolde turns up 25 years after going missing
- Official: Russia open for cooperation with foreign companies in developing Shtokman gas field
- Chairmen of Capitalia and Piaggio are found guilty in bankruptcy case
- Painting by German expressionist Emil Nolde turns up 25 years after going missing
- Akhtar, Asif to play domestic matches before international return: coach
- Berlin Opera House Loses 'Muhammad' Head
- War crimes prosecutor Del Ponte expects Serbia to cooperate on Mladic
- Calif. Judge Considers 'Borat' Lawsuit
- The villain is gone: Jonathan voted off CBS' `Survivor: Cook Islands' in latest episode
- Commonwealth suspends Fiji
- Judge to Review 'Borat' Fraternity Suit
- Gibraltar made provisional member of UEFA
- Wife says jailed Belarusian opposition leader in critical condition from hunger strike
- Bjoerndalen continues winning streak at World Cup meet
- Indian officials welcome U.S. Congress's signing of nuclear deal
- Ericsson executives acquitted of tax evasion
- Ecuador's president-elect in Brazil for energy talks, Amazon-to-Pacific highway
- India, Myanmar discuss possible joint army exercises
- Employers boosted payrolls by 132,000, unemployment rate edges up to 4.5
- Bangladesh parties threaten more protests if reform demands aren't met
- Bjoerndalen continues winning streak at World Cup meet
- Indian, U.S. officials welcome U.S. Congress' finalizing nuclear deal
- Senior minister says Germany should abandon U.N. Security Council seat bid
- Former U.N. Ambassador Kirkpatrick dead at 80
- Southeast Asian summits postponed to January with storm bearing down on site
- Euro up after U.S. payrolls released, ECB rate hike
- Lin vs. Hidayat, the singles showdown
- U.S. stocks rise following employment report, dollar keeps gains in check
- Goergl to miss World Cup season after damaging knee
- Bush meets with Republican and Democratic leaders on Iraq
- Kurdish leader rejects Baker-Hamilton report
- A brief look at upcoming English soccer games.
- Former world champion wins men's triathlon
- Former U.N. Ambassador Kirkpatrick dead at 80
- Donors pledge nearly $500 million more to battle bird flu
- Sao Paulo Fashion Week Adds Age Rule
- Venezuela's Chavez promotes unity among South American leftists
- Wesley Snipes arrested in Orlando in tax fraud case
- Sao Paulo Fashion Week Imposes Age Limit
- Commonwealth suspends Fiji
- Former U.N. Ambassador Kirkpatrick dead at 80
- Siemens Energy to close 2 U.S. plants, eliminating 700 jobs; move production to Mexico
- Bjoerndalen continues winning streak at World Cup meet
- Bank of America has possible bid for Barclays, analyst says
- Former U.N. Ambassador Kirkpatrick dead at 80
- Wesley Snipes Said to Surrender in Fla.
- Amid talks to unify their teams, Koreas to face off on soccer field
- Bank of America possibly seeking bid for Barclays, analyst says
- Japan's Abe arrives in Philippines for summit with Arroyo
- Lawmakers prepare to finalize bill on U.S.-Indian civil nuclear cooperation
- English clubs may be banned from carrying gambling sponsorship
- Lawmakers say Britain should cancel fighter jet deal unless U.S. shares technology
- Wesley Snipes arrested in Orlando in tax fraud case
- Litvinenko probe focuses on hotel meet in London
- Bush gives chilly response to Iraq report
- Baseball heroes return home
- President urges voters not to slip into reverse
- In Brief
- Officials say president has no intention of reshuffling Cabinet after elections
- Ma's remarks fail to clear Hau's name
- KMT heavyweights join forces in final push to get more votes
- President's son attends rally in show of support for Hsieh
- KMT camp claims a 'slight but safe' lead in Kaohsiung
- CEPD looks to develop local service industries
- Chilly weather forecast, but no storm
- Scandal over weed operation widens
- In Brief
- NASA postpones space shuttle launch again
- Survivors gather to honor Pearl Harbor victims
- U.S. military transfers detainees to new prison
- Troops launch major operation in Iraq
- Hezbollah vows to oust Lebanon government
- In Brief
- ASEAN nations to sign terror pact
- China human rights abuses draw flak
- Bangladesh begins correcting voters' list ahead of January poll
- Fiji's ousted leader says protests could end coup
- First black military general named in Colombian history
- Artist creates a glass universe in studio
- Schools out as Baghdad bloodshed kills education
- Republican control of U.S. Capitol begins to wind down
- Afghan police training is itself a major crime
- India and Brazil search for the global spotlight
- When it leaks, it pours
- Forget Iraq, what we need is a panel on Bush
- More women tressing up their appearance with pricey hair extensions
- 'Dango' suspect apprehended in southern Japan
- Handsets seen as status symbols in India, China
- Formosa Chemicals shuts petrochemical plant
- Report shows semiconductor industry growth
- HP to pay US$14.5m to settle lawsuit over snooping
- Job shortage predicted in China
- ECCT highlights China relations in 2007 wish list
- Japanese report helps to drag Taiex down
- Greenback marks time ahead of U.S. payrolls data
- Skittish buyers said to be holding out for fair value
- Food, fuel blamed for China inflation
- Barcelona plays down favorites tag
- Lecavalier halts Lightning losing streak
- San Sing to hold cat-tail willow festival
- 0918 introduces new collection
- Airbus sees plane demand to increase
- Royal Hsinchu celebrates 8th year
- Sweet December at Cha Lounge
- Landis offers Winter Suites Package
- Klinsmann withdraws from U.S. coach talks
- Bonds agrees to sign one-year Giant's contract
- Host Qatar captures first gold medal
- Australia's Martyn retires in middle of Ashes series
- Japan challenges PRC for spoils
- Parker sets record, rushes 223 yards to destroy Browns
- Taiwan won first title in Asian Games women team tennis
- DPP retains Kaohsiung and KMT continus to rule Taipei
- KMT Chair Ma condemns President Chen's vote-buying remark
- Soong vows to exit Taiwan politics after defeat
- KMT candidates leading in election for Taipei City councillors
- Taiwan's main rival parties split victories in mayoral elections
- KMT and DPP dominate next Kaohsiung City Council
- DPP retains Kaohsiung and KMT continues to rule Taipei
- KMT takes 24 seats while DPP 18 in next Taipei City Council
- KMT the biggest winner in elections for Taipei and Kaohsiung city councils
- Election analysis: DPP survives crisis after Koahsiung win
- Wesley Snipes Arrested in Tax Fraud Case
- Congress tries to finish work Friday on package that includes normalized trade with Vietnam
- Berlin opera house loses dummy Muhammad head that caused security scare
- U.S. military begins airdrops of relief supplies for flood victims in Kenya
- Government set to push ahead with privatization of OTE telecom
- Suez board reaffirms backing for GDF deal, authorizes new talks
- Japan's Abe arrives in Philippines for summit with Arroyo amid security concerns
- McDonald's stock hits 7-year high after latest sales rise
- Judge to Review 'Borat' Fraternity Suit
- Italy's opposition promises to battle proposed legislation giving rights to unmarried couples
- Antil cleared of doping, declines to compete at Doha
- Pyeongchang, Salzburg, and Sochi make pitch to European delegates
- Antil cleared of doping, declines to compete at Doha
- Paulson says China must move faster on trade reforms
- South Korean men stay on semifinal course; Japanese women stun China
- Grand jury indicts Alaska state lawmaker on extortion, 6 other counts
- Iraq report reads like rebuke to go-it-alone foreign policy
- Bradley to take over as U.S. coach after Klinsmann withdraws from consideration
- U.S. launches voter education drive in Sierra Leone
- 'Blood Diamonds' Decline, but Not Povert
- Ethics committee meets; could be close to issuing Foley report Friday
- Buffett Plays for Charity, Goes Broke
- First signs of support for Fiji coup, though churches call it `evil'
- Schartzel eases clear in Dunhill Championship
- Former U.N. Ambassador Kirkpatrick dead at 80
- Mourinho wants reserve teams in League Championship
- Wesley Snipes in Florida court in tax fraud case
- Volkswagen recalls 300,000 Passat cars over string of faults
- Intnerational baseball federation investigates seven doping cases
- Court sentences 4 men to prison for 2004 mosque burning in French Alps
- Billionaire investor Warren Buffett plays poker for charity, goes broke in less than an hour
- Paulson says China must move faster on trade reforms
- Maskaev defends WBC heavyweight title against Okhello
- Grand jury indicts Alaska lawmaker on extortion, 6 other counts
- Snipes in Fla. Court in Tax Fraud Case
- Suez board reaffirms backing for GDF deal, authorizes new talks
- ESPN awarded U.S. TV rights for Euro 2008
- Judge to Review 'Borat' Fraternity Suit
- Alcohol becomes leading killer of Finns
- European stocks end higher
- Hermens files slander complaint over drug trafficking investigation
- Monet Letters to Be Auctioned
- Wesley Snipes in Florida court in tax fraud case
- EU to Probe Universal-BMG Music Deal
- Americans dominate Junior GP Final
- Mubarek Salem wins steeple chase; China's Zhang sets record in women's hammer throw
- NYC Radio DJ Shot at Least 13 Times
- Arsenal asks its fans not to taunt former player Ashley Cole
- Universal-BMG music deal to be delayed after EU regulators launch antitrust probe
- ESPN awarded U.S. TV rights for Euro 2008
- Ethics panel: Republicans negligent but no rules were broken in Foley case
- NIH researcher pleads guilty to conflict of interest charge
- Harrison, Williams brawl at heavyweight weigh-in
- House Ethics panel: Republicans negligent but broke no rules in Foley case
- Split in Romania's Liberal Party leaves government without majority in parliament
- Bahrain's Salem win's 3,000 steeplechase, hosts capture first gold medal at Doha
- Bahrain's Salem win's 3,000 steeplechase, hosts capture first gold medal at Doha
- Bahrain's Salem win's 3,000 steeplechase, hosts capture first gold medal at Doha
- Snipes Pleads Not Guilty in Tax Case
- India collapses to 93-7 after dismissing Rest of South Africa for 138
- Ariz. Waitresses Dress As Naughty Nurses
- Bank of Mexico keeps monetary policy steady
- Design Triennial at Cooper-Hewitt
- South American summit dreams of uniting continent's governments, people
- UEFA overturns Bremen striker's ban for racism
- Cooper-Hewitt exhibit focuses on latest in design
- Jeane Kirkpatrick dead at 80, was first female U.S. ambassador to U.N.
- Chertoff defends U.S. traveler risk assessment program
- House ethics panel: Republicans negligent but broke no rules in Foley case
- Holiday hiring: Lots of new jobs _ and jobseekers; unemployment rises to 4.5 percent
- Colombian paramilitary leader denounces death threats in jail
- Barclays shares rise on analyst report of Bank of America's interest
- South Africa unbeaten as Tunisia surprises
- Japanese artist Hiroyuki Nakajima shows work before Art Basel Miami Beach
- 'Plague' on Audience at Brown Play
- Argentina builds 3-shot lead midway through World Cup
- Ethics panel: Republicans negligent but broke no rules in Foley case
- Play at Brown to release 40,000 fruit flies on audience
- Americans dominate Junior GP Final
- Senate schedules secret meeting Jan 4 to help forge consensus
- Incoming chairman pledges new agenda for House environment committee
- NIH researcher pleads guilty to conflict of interest charge
- Pitt, Jolie Tour Wright's Masterpiece
- Sao Paulo Fashion Week Imposes Age Limit
- Girl mauled by captive cougar at birthday party
- 10 percent of Russia's oil output illegal, minister says
- Oil prices rise, then fall as market eyes OPEC meeting, Nigeria unrest
- Analyst says GM may use buyouts to further reduce hourly work force
- Alshammar misses world record by three-hundredths of a second
- Universal-BMG music deal to be delayed after EU regulators launch antitrust probe
- Pitt, Jolie visit Fallingwater, Frank Lloyd Wright's architectural masterpiece
- Demise of Pfizer's cholesterol drug shows need for changes in drug development, experts say
- Teen Music Takes Back Seat to Adult Fare
- South American summit dreams of uniting continent's governments, people
- Girl mauled by captive cougar at birthday party
- Time Warner Cable sues DirecTV over ads for NFL Network, high-definition TV
- Barney is back with new video
- Gold down
- Woman Gives Birth Mid-Flight
- Chertoff defends U.S. traveler risk assessment program
- Sex Worker Stabs Client in Condom Fight
- Teen Tries to Run With 'Candy' Pants
- 'Opossum' Family Gets Artificial Tree
- Colombian paramilitary leader denounces death threats in jail
- Dollar gains against major currencies after report indicates healthy jobs economy
- Overloaded Pants End Shoplifter's Escape
- Fiji Cabinet posts advertised by military regime, seeks 'outstanding' applicants
- Ethics panel: Republicans negligent but broke no rules in Foley case
- Senior U.S. lawmaker plans trip to North Korea
- Art Basel Miami Beach Draws Crowds
- Leading presidential candidate says world must not close eyes to Iran nuclear 'danger'
- Time Warner Cable accuses DirecTV of false advertising for NFL Network
- Argentina builds 3-shot lead midway through World Cup
- High-tech firms seek federal privacy law; some privacy groups believe proposal too weak
- Americans dominate Junior GP Final
- Congress tries to finish work Friday on package that includes normalized trade with Vietnam
- Leverkusen beats Berlin to climb to sixth
- UEFA to consider expanding Euro championship to 24 teams
- Bush meets with Republican and Democratic leaders on Iraq
- House ethics panel: Republicans negligent but broke no rules in Foley case
- Man Picks Wrong Time to Use Bogus Check
- Bonds, Giants reach agreement on $16 million, 1-year deal
- Guadalajara faces struggle to claim 11th Mexican title; Toluca has advantage
- Rice skeptical of reaching out to Iran and Syria for help in Iraq
- Federal appeals court upholds injunction preventing sale of generic blood thinner Plavix
- South Korea, Taiwan take team tennis golds at Asian Games
- Knotty problems continue as U.S.-South Korean free-trade talks extended for a 6th round
- Rice skeptical of reaching out to Iran and Syria for help in Iraq
- Costumes Cleaned, the Rehearsal Goes On
- Man, 72, Jailed in Home Hammer Invasions
- Gold, silver prices stumble as dollar recovers
- Cable Company Sues DirecTV
- Nissan, New York designer pair up for SUVs aimed at young drivers
- South American summit dreams of uniting continent's governments, people
- `Truthiness' is named 2006's Word of the Year
- Met Opera Rehearses "First Emperor"
- House moves to open Gulf of Mexico area to oil and gas drilling; Senate action expected
- House ethics panel: Republicans negligent but broke no rules in Foley case
- Time Warner accuses DirecTV of false advertising in NYC lawsuit
- Trump opens luxury hotel-condo sales on Mexico's booming Baja coast just south of U.S. border
- New York City mayor sings about White House at holiday party
- Harvard study: 43 percent of suspicious options grants came at lowest price in quarter
- Trump opens luxury hotel-condo sales on Mexico's booming Baja coast just south of U.S. border
- Plans for Amazon-to-Pacific trade route unveiled by Ecuador's president-elect
- Bush's Dog Barney Is Back With New Video
- In posthumous Web posting, Al-Zarqawi says Shiites worse than Americans, Saddam
- U.S. energy department selects Mississippi site for oil reserve expansion
- In posthumous Web posting, Al-Zarqawi says Shiites worse than Americans, Saddam
- Rohbock wins for second straight week in World Cup bobsled
- Sally Struthers celebrates small-town values in new movie
- Twins for Elvis Costello & Diana Krall
- Emperor's new clothes: Met Opera cleans the costumes for world premiere of `First Emperor'
- It's twin boys for `ecstatic' musical couple Elvis Costello and Diana Krall
- African conflict diamonds slow to a trickle, but gems still not guilt-free
- Turkey and EU flirt with disaster in a train crash that is about to happen
- China's banks face inevitable market opening, but no "big bang"
- Group accuses Chinese suppliers to Wal-Mart of underpaying, mistreating workers
- Philippines' Arroyo, Japan's Abe meet for summit amid approaching storm, security concerns
- Thai graft investigators tell authorities to make former PM's children pay huge tax bill
- "Superman Returns" producer Jon Peters sued for alleged sexual harassment
- Struthers `crazy' Over Role in TV Movie
- Struthers 'Crazy' Over Role in TV Movie
- South American summit dreams of uniting continent's governments, people
- Controversial Georgia congresswoman McKinney introduces bill to impeach Bush
- Bush's Dog Barney Is Back With New Video
- North Korea talks could begin within a week, U.S. says, and senior U.S. lawmaker plans trip to Pyongyang
- Jon Peters Faces Sex Harassment Lawsuit
- "Superman Returns" producer Jon Peters sued for alleged sexual harassment
- Actor Wesley Snipes returns to U.S. and pleads not guilty in federal tax fraud case
- Turkoglu leaves Magic game with leg injury
- Number of E. coli cases climbs to 62 in US outbreak linked to Taco Bell restaurants
- Latest complaint about the new ball: It hurts
- Congressional ethics panel says speaker, other Republicans, negligent in House sex scandal
- Russian news agencies: Fire in drug treatment hospital in Moscow kills 42
- US agency complains about Sikorsky helicopters
- Massive Dominican crowd mourns former Giants shortstop Uribe
- Waitresses dressed as naughty nurses at US restaurant rile real RNs
- House approves package that includes normalized trade with Vietnam
- Ecuador's president-elect toasts leftist victories in Latin America
- Haiti's Baltimore Sportif upsets Jamaica's Waterhouse to open Group B qualifying
- Knotty problems continue as U.S.-South Korean free-trade talks extended for a 6th round
- Nativity Jesus Replaced With Beer Can
- Russian agencies: Arson probable cause of fire in Moscow drug treatment hospital that killed 42
- Commissioner cleared to vote on AT&T-BellSouth deal
- Arson probable cause of fire in Moscow drug treatment hospital that killed 42
- Rice says `freedom deficit' is key problem in Mideast
- Woman Allegedly Steals to Impress Beau
- Taiwanese vote in mayoral elections seen as test of president's popularity
- Talks on North Korea could begin within a week, U.S. says
- Japan's Abe, Philippines' Arroyo condemn North Korea, vow to suppress terror
- Bush quickens pace toward new war strategy, meets with Democrats
- Iraq commission: Better internal security is key to improving Iraq's economy
- South American leaders dream of integration, continental parliament
- Knotty problems continue as U.S.-South Korean free-trade talks extended for a 6th round
- Controversial Georgia congresswoman McKinney introduces bill to impeach Bush
- House lawmakers approve U.S.-Indian civil nuclear cooperation bill, send it to Senate for consideration
- New Zealand close to victory in first test
- Republicans push bills through US House before Democrats take over, but budget is pending
- New Zealand wins first test by five wickets
- Bangladesh wins toss, decides to field first in fifth 1-day match
- Fijian coup leader advertises Cabinet posts in newspapers
- Malaysia to embed car license plates with microchips to combat theft
- Rohbock wins for second straight week in World Cup bobsled
- Internet oversight agency seeks to identify potential problems with non-English domains
- Rumsfeld says his worst time as Pentagon chief was during the Abu Ghraib revelations
- Chinese banks ordered to buy US$20 billion in bonds to cool off lending boom
- Malaysia's top newspaper slams Bollywood stars for lack of punctuality
- Japan's Abe, Philippines' Arroyo condemn North Korea, vow to suppress terror
- Philippine officials order mass evacuation in eastern province ahead of new typhoon
- Trump opens luxury hotel-condo sales on Mexico's booming Baja coast just south of U.S. border
- Australian PGA Championship scores
- Congress approves package that includes normalized trade with Vietnam
- O'Hern shoots 63 to share lead in Australian PGA
- Smoke disrupts air traffic as Australian state battles wildfires
- US Congress hands Bush key victory by approving US-India nuclear cooperation bill
- Japan offers up to US$1 million aid for Philippine mudslide disaster
- Al Alhy hoping for better things at 2006 Club World Cup
- Exiled Fijian prime minister vows to return to Suva next week
- Sri Lankan negotiator accuses rebels of playing politics amid humanitarian crisis
- Letters to Santa Flood Alaskan Town
- Poll: Japanese cool on relations with Asia, warm toward US
- Macau corruption case widens after minister's arrest
- Philippine officials order mass evacuation in eastern province ahead of new typhoon
- Despite disappointments, Japan a solid second at Asian Games halfway mark
- Japanese prime minister, Philippine president inaugurate new commuter trains
- Sunday Lookahead at the Asian Games
- Panesar low key as England bowlers toil hard against Western Australia
- Pakistan successfully test-fires new version of its short-range, nuclear-capable missile
- Exiled Fijian prime minister vows to return to country's capital next week
- Germany's Merkel advocates 'comprehensive diplomatic initiative' over Iraq
- Taiwanese vote in mayoral elections seen as test of president's popularity
- China's Zhou wins women's marathon at Asian Games
- Typhoons make tough year for Asian summits
- Philippine officials order mass evacuation in eastern province ahead of new typhoon
- In the water, Park attracting attention of world's best swimmers
- Japanese, Philippine leaders condemn North Korea, vow to fight terror, boost economic ties
- Thaksin family issues angry reaction to demands for back taxes on Shin Corp. deal
- Japan firms up invitation for Chinese leaders' to visit
- Former battlefield foes square off in Aceh province's elections
- Hungary observes national day of mourning for funeral of soccer great Ferenc Puskas
- Vietnam, business leaders hail historic U.S. trade vote
- Hong Kongers to vote for leader selection committee, body expected to show pro-China bias
- Three-time winner Masya inducted into Honolulu Marathon Hall of Fame
- Henkel claims second win in Hochfilzen
- Thousands evacuate homes as typhoon hits eastern Philippines
- India aims for 9 percent growth, central bank moves to prevent economy from overheating
- Colorado Man Gets Stuck in His Chimney
- Madagascar's president Marc Ravalomanana wins election, officials say
- Madagascar's president wins election
- Pakistan, Japan consolidate semifinal claims with runaway wins
- Former battlefield foes square off in Aceh province's elections
- Fears of more unrest in Bangladesh amid unresolved electoral demands
- Police in Italy arrest suspected member of the new Red Brigades terror group
- John Woo says new epic frustrated by inability to film at Yangtze River
- Brazil's Corinthians signs Bolivian striker Arce
- Asian officials call for Australia's regionial soccer membership to be revoked
- German foreign minister cautions against 'disproportionate' action on Turkey
- Taiwan's main rival parties split victories in mayoral elections
- First doping case at Asian Games; Myanmar weightlifter kicked out
- Ouija Board retires after pulled from Hong Kong race with lame leg
- Olympic ceremony organizer returns with hit show
- Women's World Cup races at Val d'Isere canceled
- Lara believes West Indies can win one-day series against Pakistan
- Myanmar weightlifter has first positive doping test at Asian Games
- Party of presidential runner-up confirms he'll run for Senate
- Bjorndalen claims record-breaking win in Hochfilzen
- Abbas decides to call early elections, but leaves door open to compromise with Hamas
- Sarkozy plays starring role in French ruling party's first presidential debate
- A benchmark which might not be tested
- Chinese delegation investigates reported attack on female pool player
- Black Owner of LA Club Welcomes N-Word
- Czech Christian Democrats elect new chairman
- Republicans push tax and trade bill through Congress as they exit power
- Turkish Airlines to join Star Alliance
- Vietnam, business leaders hail historic U.S. trade vote
- Los Angeles comedy club owner, black, welcomes comics' use of the n-word, says free speech the issue
- Sri Lanka army, Tamil rebels exchange artillery, blame each other for casualties
- Reality show star says she sends critics an unexpected gift
- Putin grants heavyweight boxer Russian citizenship
- Indian, US officials welcome civilian nuclear cooperation deal
- Berlusconi wants Shevchenko back at AC Milan
- Germany's Merkel advocates 'comprehensive diplomatic initiative' over Iraq
- Swedish first division expanding to 16 teams
- Putin grants boxer Russian citizenship
- Bush says the Iraq Study Group agrees with his vision for the wartorn nation
- Sharon Osbourne says she sends critics unexpected gift
- China still waiting for the big breakthrough at Asian Games
- Bjorndalen claims record-breaking win in Hochfilzen
- Americans Zhang, McLaughlin and Brubaker win at Junior GP Final
- Latest round of Ford white-collar buyout offers start Monday
- Schartzel leads into final round of Dunhill Championship
- Cyprus proposal deepens political rifts in Turkey
- South American leaders dream of integration, continental parliament
- Zidane set to visit Algeria for first time since 1986
- South African deputy-president's US$645,000 flight to Britain to be investigated
- Iraq, Iran into soccer semifinals; Myanmar weightlifter has first positive doping test
- Bush says U.S. committed to strong commercial, recreational fishing industries
- Taiwan's main rival parties split victories in mayoral elections
- India wins first match on tour
- Thousands evacuated as Utor hits Philippines
- DPP, KMT split mayoral elections
- 'Heaven has protected Kaohsiung,' says Chen Chu after narrow win
- Probe launched into Huang's alleged vote-buying
- Soong announces withdrawal from politics
- Huang criticizes DPP camp for 'unfounded lies'
- Vote-buying flap erupts on eve of Kaohsiung vote
- Su says Chen gratified with outcome of elections
- KMT dominates Taipei, Kaohsiung council polls
- Chen will re-activate Control Yuan process
- Flu kills student in Kaohsiung County
- Chen and Lu make call to strengthen democracy
- Hsieh concedes defeat in mayoral election
- DPP chairman thanks Hsieh for his good fight
- In Brief
- Former foes to square off in Aceh province's elections
- Exiled Fiji prime minister vows to return, risk arrest in capital
- Victoria state still battling raging fires
- South American leaders meet in Bolivia
- India, U.S. officials welcome nuclear deal
- Forty-five perish in Moscow blaze
- Crime fears driving Argentinians to a gated life
- With Saudi divorce rates increasing, social groups work to save marriages
- Delhi: Sampling India's exotic, chaotic capital
- Yankees sign Andy Pettitte
- Soccer can't escape doping, says blood expert
- Forsberg not good fit with Flyers
- Argentina grabs World Cup lead
- Controversial run out helps New Zealand win
- Iverson is out at Philly, but where to?
- Ball seen as bad for skin
- Zhou not happy despite topping Japanese duo in marathon
- Frustrated Japan still has high hopes
- Olympic hero falls to Thai in taekwondo semifinals
- Taiwan finds more gold on Doha courts
- December is a time of joy
- Pinoy Express launches 'Christmas in Taiwan' essay-writing contest
- Rajo Laurel creates Pinoy brand
- Itinerants prepare for life after migration
- In Brief
- Bodies wash up on shores a week after Durian
- Top government lawyer shot dead
- Abe pledges loans, but raises human rights questions
- British Embassy issues warning of possible attacks by terrorists
- Reports say ASEAN delayed for fear of unrest
- Prepare the way of the Lord
- Pinoys come to typhoon survivors' aid
- KMT dominates next Taipei and Kaohsiung city councils
- Huang's headquarters calls for Kaohsiung mayoral election to be annulled
- Taiwan ranked fifth in total medals in Doha
- Entertainers To and Chu admit smoking marihuana
- President Chen planning to move to Kaohsiung
- Saudi Arabia's Habeeb win's 100; Rabbath falls short of coach Powell's record
- Juventus beats Verona 1-0, ties for first in Serie B
- Cold Campout on Roof for NJ Principal
- Madagascar's president wins election
- Juventus beats Verona 1-0, ties for first in Serie B
- Major Bangladeshi political alliance postpones planned protests
- Congress sends AIDS care bill to President Bush
- New Zealand beats South Africa in George Sevens
- Brazil's Palmeiras signs coach Caio Junior for 2007 season
- South American leaders dream of integration, continental parliament
- In Venezuelan slums, supporters seek security from Chavez _ not socialism
- Aide says Gorbachev back from Germany following surgery
- Nicolas Cage says he plans to cut back on movies, focus on other interests
- French presidential hopeful Sarkozy criticizes rival for meeting Hezbollah
- Bundesliga scoring leaders
- Bremen's 6-2 rout keeps Bundesliga rivals at bay
- Hidayat overcomes Lin Dan, retains Asian Games singles title
- Manaudou breaks 400-meter freestyle short course world record
- Hearts captain Steven Pressley leaves club
- Violence disrupts Nigerian gubernatorial primaries
- Bush still calls shots on war, for now
- Arson probable cause of fire in Moscow drug treatment hospital that killed 45 women
- Rangers, Aberdeen cut Celtic lead; Pressley leave Hearts
- Vatican newspaper blasts Italian proposal to give legal rights to unmarried couples
- Rising crime dominates upcoming St. Lucia elections
- Man United to face European all-star lineup at Old Trafford
- Iraqis celebrate with gunfire as soccer team advances to Asian Games semifinals
- Side-by-side Holocaust exhibits link faces, horrors
- Bangladesh president orders deployment of army
- Alec Baldwin opposes nuclear plant relicensing
- Americans sweep gold in all four events at Junior GP Final
- Andre Benjamin to star with Will Ferrell in basketball comedy
- South Korea too good for North in Asian Games quarterfinals
- Vatican newspaper blasts Italian proposal to give legal rights to unmarried couples
- Juventus beats Verona 1-0, ties for first in Serie B. Reggina downs Ascoli 2-1 in Serie A
- Serie A Summaries
- Paternity test clears Polish lawmaker of fathering child in sex scandal
- Man United beats City 3-1 to go nine points ahead of Chelsea in Premier League
- English Soccer Summaries
- Juventus beats Verona 1-0, ties for first in Serie B. Reggina downs Ascoli 2-1 in Serie A
- Iraqis celebrate with gunfire as soccer team advances to Asian Games semifinals
- Bought for pennies, Velvet Underground recording gets top dollar
- English Soccer Capsules
- Hungary observes national day of mourning for funeral of soccer great Ferenc Puskas
- Sarkozy plays starring role in French ruling party's first presidential debate
- Congress passes bill to send $1 million in donations to fallen California firefighters' families
- Panathinaikos beats Larissa 1-0 in Greek league
- Lebanon's president refuses to endorse Hariri tribunal accord, returns it to Cabinet
- English Premier League Goalscorers
- Soviet and NHL greats play at Red Square
- Congress gives energy companies greater access to Gulf of Mexico
- South wins Korean bragging rights; weightlifter is Asian Games first positive doping test
- Sweden takes 1-shot lead through 3 rounds of tight World Cup
- Iraq, Iran into soccer semifinals
- First doping case at Asian Games; Myanmar weightlifter kicked out
- Brazil's Corinthians sign Bolivian striker Arce
- Massachusetts governor's record on gays questioned after 1994 letter re-emerges
- Names in the Game
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Serie A Summaries
- FC Barcelona beats Real Sociedad 1-0 in Spanish league
- Cisse returns to set up Marseille's winner against Monaco
- White House debating new Iraq strategies, including whether to send more troops
- Palermo beats Livorno 3-0 in Serie A; Juventus downs Verona 1-0 in Serie B
- Diving world champion Despatie reinjures neck, withdraws from meet
- Afellay, Kone score as PSV tops FC Groningen 2-0
- Palermo beats Livorno 3-0 in Serie A; Juventus downs Verona 1-0 in Serie B
- Names in the Game
- South American leaders dream of unity against poverty, continental parliament
- Venezuela offers Ecuador oil-refining help at summit heavy on energy talks
- Bob Knight now 2nd on career wins list
- Barcelona plans legal action against Le Monde over doping story
- Canadian Rempel wins gold medal at speedskating World Cup
- FC Barcelona beats Real Sociedad 1-0 in Spanish league
- Mexican government announces 6-point plan against corruption
- Near perfect production of Strauss's romantic opera
- Congress authorizes more money for Belarus opposition, urges tighter U.S. sanctions
- Rumsfeld pays farewell visit to troops in Iraq
- Former battlefield foes square off in Aceh province's elections
- Rumsfeld pays farewell visit to troops in Iraq
- Haitian immigrant stripped of U.S. citizenship is man without a country
- Palestinians leave in growing numbers, fearing civil war, bleak economic prospects
- WARMER WORLD: Vast African lakes dropping fast in possible portent of warmer future
- Ancient practice divides an India sharply split between urban and rural
- Choosing to be chosen: Hispanic New Mexicans intrigued by hints of a hidden Jewish past
- Growing number of immigrants coming to America, and seeking out the suburbs
- Iran feels stronger than ever in troubled Middle East
- Fire kills 45 women trapped in Moscow hospital by locked gate, barred windows
- Bangladesh president orders deployment of army amid lingering political stalemate
- Colombian prosecutor charges Telesur journalist with terrorism in bombing
- White House debating new Iraq strategies, including whether to send more troops
- Venezuela offers Ecuador oil-refining help; Brazil, Bolivia consider new energy investments
- Hong Kong holds election for committee that picks the territory's leader
- In the Himalayas, a former Buddhist kingdom struggles to retain its identity
- ARTS REVIEW: 'Arabella' Is Near-Perfect
- Rumsfeld pays farewell visit to troops in Iraq
- American edges China's Olympic champion
- Tests rule out E. coli strain in all Taco Bell ingredients except scallions, company says
- Smith picks up Heisman on way to national championship game
- Tax Protester Linked to Snipes Convicted
- Russia wins World Cup bobsled gold
- Rang De Basanti sweeps 8 awards as 'superhero' Roshan is best actor at Indian Oscars
- Taiwan's opposition candidate contests mayoral election result
- Lebanon's president refuses to endorse accord for international tribunal in Hariri killing
- South American leaders dream of integration, continental parliament
- At least 2 dead, 3 injured as Typhoon Utor lashes Philippines
- Cambodia re-elects national soccer chief, asks FIFA for recognition
- Two chimpanzees who appeared in movies and TV are moved to sanctuary
- Pakistan captain Inzamam wins toss, elects to field first
- Army patrols Bangladesh streets amid lingering political stalemate
- In San Francisco, 1 man's blight is another man's diversity
- Velvet Underground Rarity Sells on eBay
- Monday Lookahead at the Asian Games
- Nick O'Hern ends lengthy winless drought, takes Australian PGA in playoff
- Crackdown remembered at Cambodian International Human Rights Day rally
- Bos wins World Cup speedskating event
- People in war-weary Aceh province prepare for first-ever local elections
- Democratic congressman under investigation wins runoff vote to keep US House seat
- Mayoral polls foretell a tough presidential battle for Taiwan's opposition
- Don't resume 6-nation nuclear talks too hastily, Japan official warns
- PM says Australia won't embed troops with Iraqis
- At least 3 dead, 3 missing as Typhoon Utor lashes Philippines
- England draw tour match with Western Australia
- Former U.S. President Bush visits Thailand to honor king's 60th year on throne
- Liu Xiang says he's 'going with the flow,' no plans to shift base away from China
- Kenyan-born Shami wins marathon for host Qatar
- Kenyan-born Shami wins marathon for host Qatar
- 9 die in fire in psychiatric clinic in Siberia
- Hamas government promises to dress up Jesus' birthplace for Christmas
- Will Turkey's "silent revolution" ever be enough for Europe?
- Malfunctioning floodlights reduce West Indies innings
- Rainer leads World Cup super-combi race; Miller crashes out again
- Pro-democracy groups seek foothold in elite vote for Hong Kong leadership selection panel
- Infosys Technologies set to become 1st Indian company on Nasdaq-100
- Trans-Dniester separatists in eastern Moldova hold presidential elections
- 2 Taiwanese actors confess to smoking marijuana
- Two more weightlifters fail doping tests; Kenyan-born Shami wins marathon for host Qatar
- War of words erupts over printing more money in Zimbabwe
- Abbas likely to call early elections Saturday, legislator says
- 9 die in fire in psychiatric clinic in Siberia
- New Zealand's Jonny Reid wins Indonesia A1 race
- Russia rallies to edge Germany in women's relay biathlon race at World Cup meet
- Two Uzbek weightlifters fail doping tests, bringing total to three drug cases at Asian Games
- At least 4 dead, 4 missing as Typhoon Utor lashes Philippines
- Infosys Technologies set to become 1st Indian company on Nasdaq-100
- Security guards break up mid-pitch hockey clash
- French bank chief Francis Mayer dies in Paris at 56
- Egypt's Al Ahly down Auckland City in Club World Cup
- Egypt's Al Ahly down Auckland City in Club World Cup
- Iraqi president says Baker-Hamilton report is 'dangerous' and undermines country's sovereignty
- India fails to qualify for Asian Games semifinals for first time in 48 years
- Nagorno-Karabakh's constitutional referendum set to reaffirm its independence bid
- French Socialist candidate Royal wins backing from rival leftist
- Kirkland released from hospital after getting concussion in match
- U.S. defense secretary bids farewell to U.S. troops in Iraq, urging them to continue the war
- Abbas likely to call for early elections in speech Saturday, aid says
- Pro-democracy house attacked as ousted Fijian PM plans to return to capital
- Afghanistan's Karzai cries during speech over deaths of Afghan children
- Jan. 11-13 proposed as new dates for postponed Asian summits
- Asian Games golf venue: a desert oasis no more
- Italy to sue Autostrade for euro2 billion in blow to Abertis deal
- Kostelic wins World Cup super-combi race; Miller crashes out again
- Kostelic wins World Cup super-combi race; Miller crashes out again
- Woodward says winning World Cup was the worst thing for English rugby
- French Socialist candidate Royal wins backing from rival leftist
- Johansson: European Championship will expand to 24 teams
- Johansson: European Championship will expand to 24 teams
- Farhat half century leads Pakistan to an easy win against West Indies
- Hamas government promises to dress up Jesus' birthplace for Christmas
- Cisse confident broken leg has fully healed after successful comeback
- Karzai cries during speech, says Afghan children are dying from terrorism and NATO bombs
- Kostelic wins World Cup super-combi race; Miller crashes out again
- Quiros wins Dunhill Championship by a stroke
- Russia beats Germany twice at World Cup relays in Hochfilzen
- Hundreds of anti-coup protesters rally in Bangkok
- Ajax held to 2-2 draw by AZ Alkmaar in Dutch league
- Iraq panel co-chairs reject criticism their plan endorses failure
- India misses Asian Games semifinals; Pakistan and Japan advance
- Celtic beats Dunfermline 2-1 in Scottish Premier League
- Radiation found at German location ex-spy's contact visited before meeting
- Militiamen in Darfur raid convoy
- Kaohsiung ballot boxes sealed for investigation
- Abbas may call for early polls in speech on Saturday
- Nobel prize winner urges world to combat poverty
- Members of PFP call on Soong to remain in politics
- Hsieh voices thanks for supporters' hard work
- Mayoral polls show tough 2008 presidential vote
- Caucus whip recommends DPP discussion on party solidarity
- President attends seminar on historical truths
- Kaohsiung sees possible mass food poisoning
- In Brief
- Two entertainers admit they have smoked marijuana
- New plan aims to boost eastern Taiwan
- Agencies' efforts on using 'green products' praised
- Shuttle launches successfully, heads for space station
- Rumsfeld pays surprise visit to Iraq
- Throng gathers to pressure Beirut government
- Inquiries said to confirm Diana's driver was drunk
- Peru's Garcia cozies up to Ecuador, Venezuela
- In Brief
- In Brief
- Sinhalese flee Sri Lanka in thousands
- Tens of thousands evacuated as typhoon whips Philippines
- Indigenous peoples demand inclusion in Nepal
- Response to report mirrors divisions in Iraq
- India's middle class reaping new riches
- DPP must seize chance to reform
- Behind the Wal-Mart smile
- Human Rights Day reveals U.S.' campaign of abuse
- Experts develop 'erasable paper'
- Widow becomes first female taxi driver in UAE
- In Brief
- Sheraton Taipei joins charity drive
- Gloria wins 'Model Chef's plaudits
- Miramar introduces winter package
- Chrysler Group reveals concept sketches
- Kuva-Chateau presents 'West Lake' dishes
- Brasserie boosts food counter
- Royal Hsinchu serves Shabu Shabu Hotpot
- Tomatina increases buffet selections
- Change in order for Vietnam after trade ties granted
- Yunus battles Telenor for bank control
- ASEAN deal a tough sell
- Hurt by delays, Singapore Air looks to Boeing
- Varsavsky's WiFi community winning converts in Taiwan
- China's resurrected banks hold off intruders
- In Brief
- Hyundai Merchant Marine boosts intermodal service
- TOC2007 Asia to open in Hong Kong
- Maersk Line optimizes its Pacific services
- OOIL to sell Terminals Division for US$2.4b
- NYK training center in Singapore opens
- Jol says Spurs can be 'top-four' club in England
- Australia should be dumped, Kuwait says
- Vaugan rules out Ashes comeback
- Blues' misery knows no end as losses pile up
- Curry shows his dominant side in win over Bucks
- Vintage Monty gives Scots World Cup boost
- Valdes saves Barca against Real Sociedad
- 'Super Dan' falls to rival
- Kenyan-born runners top marathon
- India hits new low after Asiad field hockey flop
- Rabbath gives Lebanese unique golden moment
- Taiwan gets pool gold, wins bronze in shot put
- Life thrives at searing sea vent, under ice: report
- A family of six loses five members to a same river
- E-business injects new life into SMES
- Taichung Mayor Hu back to work
- DPP lawmakers refloats capital relocation plan
- Taiwan's archery hopefuls fell early
- Taiwan's Liu a gold contender in 9-ball in Doha
- Pan missed gold by one stroke in Doha's golf
- Taiwan hotel group buys Domino's in Taiwan and Beijing
- At least two silvers for Taiwan on 11th day in Doha
- Residence requirements for foreign spouses to be eased
- President Chen Shui-bian under the weather
- Qatar's Bashair wins photo finish for 1,500, two Uzbek weightlifters fail doping tests
- Kate Winslet says fashion for ultra-thin actresses is disturbing
- Turkmenistan signs agreement with Turkish company to explore new gas and oil fields
- Obama heightens presidential prospects with first trip to New Hampshire
- Former Premier Berlusconi calls for recount of ballots from Italy's April vote
- Hall of Famer Bob Gainey's daughter swept off ship
- Nagorno-Karabakh's constitutional referendum set to reaffirm independence bid
- Daughter of Montreal Canadiens general manager swept off ship
- Inter wins eighth straight in Italian league
- 12 Sri Lankan soldiers killed, 51 wounded in clashes with Tamil rebels in the east
- Pete Doherty quizzed by police over man's death plunge at party
- Bangladesh president explains army deployment
- U.S. congresswoman calls video calling for Castro killing a fake
- Popchanka breaks European 200-meter free record
- Arsenal earns 1-1 draw at Chelsea in Premier League
- Sweden breaks 4x50 free world record
- Obama heightens presidential prospects with first trip to New Hampshire
- Italian Soccer Capsules
- U.S. Grains Council working to open Asian markets for ethanol byproduct
- Getting golds for Kim Jong Il: North Korea emerges from its shell for Asian Games
- Haarhuis beats Ivanisevic for second straight London title
- Olympic champs Manus and Artayev reach Doha semis
- Athletic Bilbao beats Recreativo Huelva 4-2 in Spanish league
- Sweden breaks 4x50 free world record
- Schalke grabs a share of first with 3-1 against Dortmund in Bundesliga
- Gibson Rules Weekend With `Apocalypto'
- Striking workers at Goodyear in U.S. seek global support
- World No. 1 searching for Asian Games gold in women's squash
- Gore Vidal slams U.S. trade embargo during visit to Cuba
- Farah ends Lebid's run at European cross country championships
- Larsson's late goal helps Helsingborg get draw
- Radiation found at German location ex-spy's contact visited before meeting
- Arsenal earns 1-1 draw at Chelsea in Premier League
- Trans-Dniester separatists in eastern Moldova hold presidential elections
- Chinese unbeaten in Asian Games basketball round-robin
- Lille draws 2-2 against Saint-Etienne, misses chance to go second in French league
- Augusto Pinochet, long-time strongman in Chile
- Lawmakers: bid under way to form new political alliance to oust al-Maliki
- Chinese pairs take gold in women's 10-meter, men's three-meter synchronized diving
- Olympiakos beats Egaleo 3-2 in Greek league
- 'Apocalypto' Earns $14M, Resurrects Mel
- Kahugu wins at Las Vegas Marathon
- Two Kenyan-born runners provide exciting finish to 1,500
- Espanyol beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in Spanish league
- French monument to Pope John Paul II kicks up church-state controversy
- Maskaev defends WBC title against Okhello
- Florida congresswoman says video clip of her calling for Castro killing is fake
- Barthley to step down as operations manager of West Indies Cricket Board
- Guadalajara wins Mexican title
- Cuban government supporters break up march, rough up dissidents on Human Rights day
- Olympic bomber Eric Rudolph says prison is designed to inflict 'misery and pain'
- Hundreds of fans converge on Tori Spelling yard sale
- Dakota Fanning wants to direct
- 'Easy Rider' cinematographer Kovacs honored
- Haitian President Rene Preval says his cancer may have returned
- Larsson's late goal helps Helsingborg get draw
- Benfica draws 0-0 at Naval in Portuguese league
- Mud-splattered and elegant, one of Britain's royals takes out an ad
- Inter wins eighth straight in Italian league; Lazio beats Roma 3-0 in derby
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- Clinton says it still 'takes a village'; Bayh promises action on global warming
- Haitian President Rene Preval says his cancer may have returned
- Maskaev defends WBC title against Okhello
- Massive Hezbollah-led protest in downtown Beirut against Lebanese government
- Pantyhose sales sag, in part due to fashion choices of younger workers
- US kosher food brand looks for market from Jews and non Jews
- Germany rallies to win World Cup in playoff over Scotland
- Cohen wins Marshalls Challenge; Weir finishes at second
- `Dreamgirls,' `Borat' Among AFI's Top 10
- US plant science center has trouble finding African interest in engineered crop
- U.S. military postpones plan to build complex for war-crimes trials at Guantanamo
- Maskaev defends WBC title against Okhello
- Queen's granddaughter wins top BBC sports award
- Equestrian Zara Phillips wins BBC sports personality award
- Obama heightens presidential prospects with first trip to N.H.
- Late goals from Cris and Malouda help Lyon beat PSG 3-1
- A tale of spirit and sensuality denied in the potent rock musical "Spring Awakening'
- Valencia beats Deportivo La Coruna 4-0 in Spanish league
- Pinochet: implacable toward his enemies and unrepentant to the end
- No knockout, but a convincing win for Taylor
- U.S. lawmakers laud security at Dubai-operated Dominican Republic port
- Hong Kong reports record turnout for election for committee that picks the city's leader
- Mexican leftist leader joins thousands marching against Oaxaca governor
- Radiation found at German location ex-spy's contact visited before meeting
- Nagorno-Karabakh's constitutional referendum set to reaffirm independence bid
- Trans-Dniester separatists in eastern Moldova hold presidential elections
- Iraq panel co-chairs reject criticism their plan endorses failure
- Scientists seek to unlock mysteries of the deep seas
- Australian rock star turned politican to make climate change top priority
- North Korea nuclear talks likely to resume in week starting Dec. 18: SKorean official
- Ecological tampering pits a cactus-hungry moth against a Mexican symbol
- Thailand fears Buddhist exodus from Muslim insurgency in south
- Troops patrol Bangladeshi streets amid lingering political stalemate
- Barbie bounces back: Doll remains a force, nearly 50 years after her debut
- Leaders, rights group regret Pinochet died before he could stand trial
- Bushes Join 'Dr. Phil' at Christmas Show
- Bushes join musical stars at Christmas concert
- Boca's loss sets up Apertura final against Estudiantes
- Tomlinson breaks Alexander's NFL touchdowns record
- Prince to Perform at Super Bowl Halftime
- Obama heightens presidential prospects with first trip to N.H.
- Rumsfeld returns to Washington after surprise Iraq trip
- Iraqi president: U.S. bipartisan report dangerous and 'an insult to the people of Iraq'
- Former Chilean dictator Pinochet, who terrorized opponents for 17 years, dies at 91
- Trinidad's Jabloteh beats Sap FC 4-0 in Caribbean Club play
- Bird flu kills quails at farm in South Korea
- Norovirus suspected aboard 2 cruise ships with sick passengers
- Eastwood Film Tops L.A. Critics List
- China says eight foreign banks apply for local status as WTO deadline passes
- Striking workers at Goodyear in U.S. seek global support
- Haitian president's cancer may have returned; more tests needed
- China's top economic planner forecasts 10.5 percent growth this year
- Raymond, Tireless Actor, Dies at 97
- People in war-weary Aceh province vote in first-ever local elections
- Sid Raymond, voice of cartoon Baby Huey and tireless actor, dies at 97
- Jury split on former Fiji coup leader's mutiny trial; judge to decide
- Would-be Australian Santa imprisoned for child rape nearly 3 decades ago
- Gallaudet University turns to alumnus to serve as the school's interim president
- Philippine opposition-dominated Senate starts hearings on constitutional changes
- Japanese stocks advance as weaker yen lifts exporters
- Death of Chilean ex-dictator shakes nation still scarred by brutal regime
- ESPN Star wins International Cricket Council rights
- Former prime minister and coup leader Rabuka found innocent of mutiny charges
- Typhoon Utor heads toward southern China after leaving 4 dead, 8 missing in Philippines
- Death of Chilean ex-dictator shakes nation still scarred by brutal regime
- Seeking advice all around, Bush resumes Iraq strategy review Monday
- Indian actor Akshay Kumar's presence on movie set gives co-star stage fright
- Bangladesh political alliance presses for electoral reforms, despite army deployment
- People in war-weary Aceh province vote in first-ever local elections
- Nepal undecided on who is going to head of state
- Opponents will be met with force if necessary, Fiji coup leader warns
- Republicans see emulating Reagan as part of path to White House in next US election
- Nissan planning fuel-cell vehicle for early 2010s as part of environmental strategy
- China's top economic planner forecasts 10.5 percent growth this year
- Obama encouraged to run for US presidency after just 2 years in Senate
- China says November trade surplus US$22.9 billion, 2nd highest on record
- Philippine shares up 0.36 percent on extended gains in Manila Electric
- Genting says one-third of funding for Singapore casino will be equity
- 4 advisers of Bangladesh interim government resign amid political standoff
- People in war-weary Aceh province vote in first-ever local elections
- New SKorea unification minister to take office in wake of NKorea nuclear test
- Japanese education minister calls for reforms to teach patriotism, respect for nation
- Once dominant, teen music is now taking a back seat to adult fare on the charts
- People in war-weary Aceh province vote in first-ever local elections
- Sailor withdraws appeal against drugs ban
- Major banks help boost Australian stocks 0.8 percent
- Tata Steel raises Corus bid by 10 percent to pre-empt competing bid from Brazil
- Germany's BASF to buy motorcycle catalyst business in China
- SKorea expects 'substantial progress' at resumed NKorea nuclear talks
- China says North Korea nuclear talks to resume Dec. 18
- Authoritarian leader wins fourth term in office in Moldovan breakaway state
- ADB to provide record US$1 billion loan to India for affordable rural credit
- Authoritarian leader wins fourth term in office in Moldovan breakaway state
- Pearson PLC sells Government Solutions to Veritas Capital
- SKorea expects 'substantial progress' at resumed NKorea nuclear talks
- Nepal undecided on who is going to head of state
- Authoritarian leader wins fourth term in separatist region of Moldova
- Prudential PLC rebuffs preliminary takeover approach for Egg banking business
- SKorea expects 'substantial progress' at resumed NKorea nuclear talks
- Indian opposition party calls for rejection of India-US nuclear deal
- Pearson PLC sells Government Solutions to Veritas Capital
- China says eight foreign banks apply for retail licenses as WTO deadline passes
- SKorea's main stock index ends flat
- Dollar higher aginst yen on lowered expectations of Japanese rate hike
- China's shares post biggest one-day rise in seven months
- People in war-weary Aceh province vote in first-ever local elections
- Opponents will be met with force if necessary, Fiji coup leader warns
- Director Jia Zhangke hopes new film will promote diversity in Chinese cinema
- Hong Kong shares rise 1 percent, traders buy Hutchison Whampoa, China Mobile
- Brother of China's last emperor loses lawsuit over image rights
- Philippine shares up 0.36 percent on extended gains in Manila Electric
- Audi to invest euro11.8 billion through 2011, increase model range
- 4 advisers of Bangladesh interim government resign amid political standoff
- Bomb explosions in Iraqi capital kill 5 people, including 3 U.S. soldiers
- Democrats slow to embrace Iraq study; focus instead on oversight
- India's Aptech to set up regional IT training hub in Malaysia
- New SKorea unification minister stresses increased cooperation with communist North
- Sony sells part of stake in online securities broker
- China says North Korea nuclear talks to resume Dec. 18
- Malaysia's CIMB launches Islamic finance joint venture in Bahrain
- Early riser Liu qualifies for 110-meter hurdles final
- Shell makes new offer to OAO Gazprom on Sakhalin-2 energy project
- Indian shares slide, banking stocks lead fall
- Swedish fashion retailer H&M to open first store in Japan
- Tenor stuns public at La Scala by walking off stage after being booed
- Shell makes new offer to OAO Gazprom on Sakhalin-2 energy project
- CSN of Brazil tops Tata bid for Corus
- Andrew Symonds poised for test return
- India's benchmark index drops 3.6 percent, banking stocks lead fall
- After pandemic panic, experts wonder: What happened to bird flu?
- Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing of West Brom midfielder
- Voters in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh overwhelmingly back constitutional referendum
- Euro falls below US$1.32
- Indonesian shares end down on profit taking in Telkom, Bank Mandiri
- Hong Kong pro-democracy camp says it has enough support for leadership race
- Shell makes new offer to OAO Gazprom on Sakhalin-2 energy project: officials
- Women's ski races rescheduled in Reiteralm, Austria
- Fourth weightlifter has positive doping test at Asian Games
- Norwegian annual inflation rate fell to 2.6 percent in November
- Belarusian opposition leader asks Slovakia for support within the EU
- Another doping test at the Asian Games
- U.S. dollar up, gold falls in European morning trading
- Typhoon Utor heads toward southern China after leaving 4 dead, 8 missing in Philippines
- Indian opposition party calls for rejection of India-US nuclear deal
- World record holder qualifies easily for Asian Games 110-meter hurdles
- Taliban regrouping in Pakistan, says think tank; US military reports upsurge in attacks
- Singapore shares up as Genting soars and Wall Street gains
- Marco Andretti to test Formula 1 car in Spain
- Top-seeded Lee Hyung-taik and Li Na advance to singles semifinals
- Shell makes new offer to OAO Gazprom on Sakhalin-2 energy project: officials
- Italy's Capitalia cuts stake in Banca Intesa to below 2 percent
- Voters in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh overwhelmingly back constitutional referendum
- Federer, Henin-Hardenne named ITF world champions for 2006
- First Taco Bell-related E. coli confirmed in NYC; resident infected by same strain as others
- EU rejects referendum vote on draft constitution in Nagorno-Karabakh
- Germany's Lufthansa says November passenger numbers up strongly
- London's FTSE-100 index up 6.9 points at 6159.3 at midday
- Fierce battle in east Sri Lanka kills 64 combatants on both sides, military says
- Mexico's America advances to semifinals at Club World Cup
- Voters in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh overwhelmingly back constitutional referendum
- Woman dies of burns, raising death toll from Russian hospital fire to 46
- Asian Olympic official says athletes aren't only to blame for doping
- World's largest cruise ship held in port after second norovirus outbreak in 2 cruises
- Mourinho: Ferguson is wrong if he thinks title race is over
- Death of Chilean ex-dictator shakes nation still scarred by brutal regime
- Right-wing party adopts historical Hungarian flag now linked to WWII pro-Nazi regime
- Arab envoys resume efforts to end standoff in Lebanese government crisis
- Rising use of injecting drugs in India increasing risk of HIV: experts
- Rising use of injecting drugs in India increasing risk of HIV: experts
- Successive defeats disappoints West Indies coach King
- Bird flu cases in Asia likely to rise in coming winter: expert
- Former rebel leader wins Aceh polls, sample of votes shows
- Former rebel leader wins Aceh polls, sample of votes shows
- Baltimore Sportif beats Deportiva Banda Abou 4-0 in Caribbean Cup
- Euro falls below US$1.32
- Indian opposition party calls for rejection of India-US nuclear deal
- Daughter of man ousted by Pinochet says she never expected justice
- Mayor says at least 22 houses lost to wildfire on Australian island
- If 2016 Olympic bid does not succeed, Qatar officials plan to keep bidding until it wins
- OPEC sends mixed signals on production cuts ahead of Abuja meeting
- South Korea takes all the gold at Asian Games golf
- New law and old prejudices threaten Nigeria's gay community
- Tenor stuns public at La Scala by walking off stage after being booed
- Voters in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh overwhelmingly back constitutional referendum
- 14 hospitalized after dining at Iowa restaurant, symptoms consistent with E. coli
- China's women set up field hockey title contest with Japan
- Britain announces next ambassadors for Washington, EU
- Manuscripts worth nearly $1 million lost, presumed stolen
- Once silent, then violent, France's minority youth may voice frustration at ballot box
- West Ham fires Pardew
- OPEC sends mixed signals on production cuts ahead of Abuja meeting
- Beijing says public complaints prompted crackdown on unregistered, oversized dogs
- Fierce battle in east Sri Lanka kills 64 combatants, military says
- Letter from Charles Dickens up for auction in Amherst
- Zidane returns to roots in high-profile visit to Algeria
- Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing of West Brom midfielder
- 4 advisers of Bangladesh interim government resign amid political standoff
- Mirant selling its Philippine business for $3.42 billion
- Hewlett-Packard CFO Bob Wayman to retire at year's end
- Indian opposition party calls for rejection of India-US nuclear deal
- Bethlehem mayor calls on world Christians to visit his town this Christmas
- Former VW personnel chief's corruption trial scheduled to start Jan. 17
- Gunmen kill children at Gaza school
- Regent buys Taiwan Domino's
- Ex-rebel leader expected to win in Aceh elections
- PFP legislator leaves to join KMT
- Pinochet's end met with champagne, tears
- In Brief
- Council of Agriculture to introduce films on forest rehabilitation
- Chen's popularity on the rise after elections, says poll
- PFP urges negotiations to begin on new alignment with KMT
- Lawmakers pushing for relocation of capital
- Lee calls for unity in TSU
- MOFA defends application process
- Kuomintang officials offering to resign
- Premier set to leave for Gambia tomorrow
- Scholars defend seminar spending
- Hu back to work, asking media to give his wife some privacy
- Family loses 5 members in suicides
- In Brief
- Officials say Israel blocks Tutu from mission in Gaza
- President of Iraq says U.S. war report dangerous, 'an insult to the people'
- Conference in Tehran examines Holocaust
- EU wrangles over future of Turkey talks
- In Brief
- Former prime minister and coup leader Rabuka cleared of mutiny charges
- Twelve Sri Lankan soldiers killed
- Australia will introduce test for citizenship
- Boost for Hong Kong democracy hopes
- Pakistani pacts with Taliban seen increasing attacks
- After pandemic panic, experts begin to wonder what happened to bird flu
- Sydney struggles to cope with growing pains
- Sordid history behind Africa's diamond trade
- Time to face facts about surging Iraq war costs
- The 'skyscraper curse'
- Voters demand healthy competition
- In Brief
- Research links epidural to difficulty in breastfeeding
- Puyi's brother loses suit over image rights
- Teen music no longer the dominant force in recording industry
- Trade figures lend urgency to U.S.-PRC encounter
- U.S. airlines stop at nothing to win rights to non-stop China route
- Taipower could be short of natural gas in 2007
- Brazilian bid tops offer by Tata in fight for Corus
- Local companies urged to develop global perspective
- Taiex closes slightly lower after split poll
- PRC plans to let market set yuan's value, Deng says
- Eight banks seek China retail license
- Movers and Shakers
- Germany tops Scots in golf World Cup playoff
- Draw puts Chelsea in tough spot
- Thailand Jazz Royale Festival opens
- Grand Victoria Hotel inaugurated
- Clay pot delicacies at Pearl Liang
- Macau celebrates festive season
- La Vida Lohas at Miramar Garden
- 42 voluntary policemen awarded
- More at stake in Doha than simply medals
- Iran athletes warned on religious slogans
- Stop picking on small guy, say Qataris
- Golfers medal on up and down day for Taiwan
- Innovation, Business Start-Up Awards acclaim creative SMEs
- Forests can raise earth's temperature: US study
- North Pole ice sheet could disappear by 2040
- National Taekwondo player, Su Li-Wun, wins another gold medal in Asia Olympic Games
- Su Tseng-chang visits southern Taiwan, affirms potential of yacht manufacturing industry
- Taiwan vying for medals in archery, karate, tennis, and volleyball in Doha
- Red rash rampant in local high school
- Foreign-based placement agencies are not allowed to recruit Filipino workers for Spain, says POEA
- KGEx Season's Greetings Contest
- Let's help the victims of typhoon Reming
- More than one million Pinoys deployed overseas in 2006
- Legislature pass amendment banning corporal punishment in schools
- U.S. dollar, gold down in European trading
- Chinese sweep beach volleyball finals
- Germany coach says country boasts 'golden generation' of players
- Oscar best bets: `Dreamgirls,' `Departed,' `Queen' emerge as the early favorites
- London's FTSE-100 index closes up 7.4 points at 6,159.8
- French, Algerian gas giants sign 20-year deal for gas through new pipeline
- Chicago Mayor Daley announces bid for 6th term; could outserve Dad's 21 years
- EU governments approve diluted bill to open services market
- Nigel Sears named captain of British Fed Cup team
- Abertis says open to dialogue as it seeks to close merger with Autostrade
- IAAF reinstates Algeria after one-month suspension
- European stocks end higher
- Clinton weighs 2008 bid
- Unique linked exchange-traded funds track oil prices without buying oil
- Bahrain's Ruqaya Al Ghasara wins Asian Games 200, dedicates victory dedicated to all Muslim women
- Socialist Party likely to be excluded from next ruling Dutch coalition
- France's Sarkozy calls for creation of international treaty on migration
- Richie to Perform at Nobel Peace Concert
- Drug agency proposes broadening access to experimental drug for the seriously ill
- Japanese Coast Guard selects three Bombardier turboprop planes for patrol role
- Holiday Radio's Top Tunes
- XM Offers Hanukkah Station
- Pardew victim of scramble to make money out of Premier League
- Germans protest Di Canio interview as right-wing
- Top-seeded Iskandar coasts into quarterfinals
- Flooding displaces more than 3,500 in northwestern Congo
- Manchester United history book unveiled by Ferguson, Charlton
- Two jockeys suspended for 18 months for race-fixing
- Chinese sweep beach volleyball finals
- Reality show fighter aims to end longest reign in boxing
- 2,600 U.S. workers show up for 200 jobs with German maker of wind turbines
- Japan beats South Korea 27-26 to win gold medal rugby thriller
- Bones of baby plesiosaur found in Antarctic
- Pina Bausch Shows Her Never-Never Land
- `Journey's End' Travels to Broadway
- Constantine Maroulis Sings Jacques Brel
- Istanbul according to Bausch: Avoid the traffic, stick to the baths
- La Scala says Alagna will not continue in 'Aida'
- NY Critics Pick 'United 93' As Best Film
- New York Film Critics Circle picks 'United 93' as year's best picture
- SEC chief accountant says audit relief coming for small businesses
- Tenor Walks Off Stage at La Scala
- Saudi Arabia upsets Japan, joins China, SKorea and Qatar in Doha semifinals
- Chinese heavyweight nixes Japan's plans for perfect finish on the mats
- Lost Bactrian Golds Goes on Show
- Asian Games medal standings
- Albanian opposition to boycott local elections
- Researchers developing tool to combat Internet auction fraud
- Brazilian flights delayed again after power shutdown at air traffic control center
- Dutch Pull Plug on Analog Television
- Olympics and the Asian Games: an unwanted comparison
- Dubai Ports sells US operations
- St. Lucia independence hero leads challenge to ruling party in national vote
- Creating a mystery, Connecticut widow is buying up little islands off Long Island Sound
- Milinkevich: Belarus will be democratic within two years
- Once silent, then violent, France's minority youth may voice frustration at ballot box
- Federal judge upholds ruling allowing Delta to terminate pilots' pension
- Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking visiting Israel
- Former Iranian diplomat appears in British court on U.S. extradition warrant
- DuPont restructures agriculture division, cutting 1,500 jobs, to seed rivalry with Monsanto
- Peace mom Cindy Sheehan convicted of trespassing in New York
- Hicks Ready for Big-Time With CD Debut
- Bill to keep sex offenders out of MySpace proposed in US state Virginia
- Tenor Walks Off Stage at La Scala
- Oil producer Lukoil to buy gas stations from ConocoPhillips
- Can George Clooney get any woman he wants? People's `sexiest man alive' says: `Um, ah, no ...'
- Judge dismisses misdemeanor cases against Courtney Love
- Major push on in U.S. to try to save legs from little-known artery disease
- Bill would allow the blind to hunt in Texas, with laser sights
- L.A. Judge Dismisses Cases Against Love
- French Polynesian lawmakers seek to bring down independence-minded president
- Canada joins next phase of fighter jet program
- Height loss during aging linked to heart disease, earlier death in men, British study finds
- Study says more Americans with high blood pressure are controlling it, especially older folks
- Is Gore Pursuing Oscar Nod or Presidency
- Christian group says Pentagon approved of filming officers expressing faith
- World Cup chief says racist fans will not pose problem during Caribbean event
- Sienna Miller Says She Didn't Seek Fame
- Music Review: Ghostface Killah
- Nicole Richie Accused of DUI in L.A.
- Phyllis Diller Loving Life at Age 89
- Police probe if Muslim Brotherhood have set a militia in Egypt
- Melodrama at La Scala: Audience boos, tenor walks out and it's curtains
- US presidential hopeful McCain calls Iran 'possibly deranged' and 'dangerous'
- `Kiss of Fire' singer Georgia Gibbs dies in New York at 87
- French soccer chief asks police to bar 300 hooligans from PSG match
- Preval's possible illness adds to uncertainty for Haiti
- EU approves J&J's pending acquisition of Pfizer's consumer business
- Two states' bills target sex offenders: Online and by polygraph
- Dollar trades mixed against major currencies before the Federal Reserve meeting on Tuesday
- Carter says criticism has led to more attention Israeli policy
- Mexican soft-drink makers protest proposed beverage tax increase
- SNY Adds Mazzilli As Mets Studio Analyst
- Even a regional nuclear war could do severe environmental damage, scientists say
- Colombia's Asprilla being investigated for possible links to money-laundering
- Leno, Oprah _ Is Gore pursuing an Oscar nod or White House bid?
- Bacon in Effort to Save Eakins Painting
- Iraq government under attack, White House-bound politician leading onslaught
- U.S. agency mileage estimates going down, reflecting the way Americans drive
- Kevin Bacon pushes for Thomas Eakins' painting, `The Gross Clinic,' to remain in Philadelphia
- Martino resigns at first-division champ Libertad, eyeing national team job
- Nicole Richie arrested and accused of driving under the influence
- Porto edges Nacional to stay top in Portugal
- Man Impersonates Cop to Go Bowling
- Ford dangles more buyouts to white-collar staff
- Man Calls 911 to Report Stolen Drugs
- Border Agents Find Alligator in Suitcase
- Dog Alerts Wis. Family to House Fire
- Colombia resumes coca eradication drive on border with Ecuador
- Woody Allen's Prose Is Put on Stage
- IMF asks Nicaragua's Ortega for structural change
- Actress Jordana Brewster Is Engaged
- Sharon Stone, Lionel Richie, laureate's daughter take stage at Nobel Peace concert
- U.S. casino company Harrah's board to meet Wednesday on buyout offers
- Sculpture reported stolen from late actor Anthony Quinn's house
- `Fast and the Furious' actress Jordana Brewster is engaged to producer-boyfriend Andrew Form
- GM wants to invest $225 million in Saturn plant in Tennessee, close it temporarily
- Painting by Winston Churchill fetches 612,800 pounds (US$1.2 million; euro906,000) at auction
- Rapper Foxy Brown accused in NYC of violating probation
- Baros strike against Sheffield United gives Villa yet another draw
- Is Gore Pursuing Oscar Nod or Presidency
- Scientists say even a regional nuclear war could do severe environmental damage
- Brazil to decide on new Bolivia energy investments within 4 months
- Jordan unveils 2007 budget, projecting hiked fuel bill
- Kenwright tells Everton supporters that club has to leave Goodison Park
- Gibson's 'Apocalypto' leads weekend pack with $15 million debut
- U.S. judge finds free speech rights protects Atkins diet against lawsuit
- Musicians Oppose Media Consolidation
- Stars Turn Out to Honor Nobel Winner
- DaimlerChrysler sees profit, job cuts at truck-making unit
- Singers, songwriters speak out against US media consolidation in public hearing
- NY judge finds free speech rights protect Atkins diet against lawsuit
- Study: Wealthy Americans divided on outlook about economy, optimistic about stock market
- Mutiple measures helped certain US cities in 1918 flu pandemic, says study
- Bell system veteran Babbio to retire as Verizon president and vice chairman
- NBA to abandon new composite game ball, revert to leather
- Film Review: `Dreamgirls' Wows, but ...
- Report calls for fairer distribution of wealth
- AMC Entertainment registers for initial public offering
- Rare Wagner Opera Gets Glimmerglass Date
- Glimmerglass to present North American debut of Wagner's "Das Liebesverbot' in summer 2008
- New Zealand, Australia may miss Fiji sevens over coup
- UPS seeking more job cuts, offers severance to 650 workers
- Sunni vice president, bound for White House meeting with Bush, criticizes Iraqi government
- Grinch Is Rolling in Green
- `How the Grinch Stole Christmas' grosses $1.5 million last week on Broadway
- In first election since tsunami, former rebel leader leads Aceh polls
- GM's re-sized future takes shape in Lansing
- Child who received stem cells from aborted fetus on way home
- Anadarko to outline asset sales at investors conference
- Microsoft makes Windows more secure, but how much does that matter?
- What will become of the Cheeseheads when Wisconsin loses its cheese crown?
- U.N. secretary-general critical of Bush administration in farewell speech
- In Paris, a happy ending for a mystery of Afghan cultural heritage
- French statistics agency predicts economic rebound in 4th quarter
- Peace activist Cindy Sheehan convicted of trespassing in New York City
- Adu bids D.C. United adieu, traded to Real Salt Lake
- Bush seeks advice on new course in Iraq, but staff mum on what changes planned
- Trade commission rules Qualcomm violated Broadcom patent
- Berkeley to be first city to regulate nanotechnology
- Hope fading for Gainey's daughter missing at sea
- Morrow hired as FC Dallas coach
- Comair pilots give union authority to call strike if necessary
- World's largest cruise ship held in port after second norovirus outbreak in 2 cruises
- Stephen Hawking Reflects on Life & Fame
- Flyers waive Petr Nedved
- Sabres' Afinogenov misses practice because of sore groin
- Harvard's School of Public Health names Quincy Jones `Mentor of the Year'
- Two US states propose moves to tighten oversight of sex offenders
- Death of Chilean ex-dictator shakes nation still scarred by brutal regime
- Australian firefighters survey damage after blaze sweeps through town
- Polls show support ratings for Japan's Abe Cabinet down
- U.S. lets California limit small-engine emissions, plans same rule nationwide
- U.S. lawmaker says deportees not fueling crime in Haiti
- China tightening control of online game contents
- Arab envoys resume efforts to end standoff in Lebanese government crisis
- Democrats to wipe out U.S. lawmakers' pet projects in leftover spending bills
- Former U.S. press lord Black compared himself to French nobleman
- Administration releases report critical of China's trade practices
- South Korea starts killing poultry after fresh outbreak of bird flu
- Oil prices steady as market awaits OPEC meeting
- Ex-Enron CEO gets delay before starting prison sentence
- S.D. County Denies Jailhouse Wedding
- In first election since tsunami, former rebel leader leads Aceh polls
- FDA cannot confirm green onions are the culprit in Taco Bell food poisoning outbreak
- Government-allied union ends 1 1/2-year takeover of dissident Oaxaca newspaper
- Blimps deflated as Australian state bans them over sports events
- Mexican government sends 6,500 troops to state scarred by drug violence, beheadings
- Pinochet's death exposes deep divisions in Chile over dictator's legacy
- Paul Cayard joins Spanish America's Cup team
- St. Lucia independence hero claims upset victory in elections
- Judge rejects request to stop DVD release of 'Borat'
- Japan's Cabinet announces plan to make 'largest ever' cut in bond issuance for 2007 budget
- Fiji's military regime calls off tax hike as it seeks return to normalcy
- Man Calls 911 to Report Stolen Drugs
- Former Cambodian royalist party leader ousted from National Assembly
- Colombia resumes coca eradication drive on border with Ecuador
- Nissan's Ghosn says no need to merge with new partner
- Scientists find possible fingerprint of Alzheimer's in spinal fluid
- Survey: 23 percent of US companies plan to increase staffing _ but growth dips
- Genting to sell S$425 million in convertible bonds to help fund Singapore casino
- Philippine president says Mirant's sale of power assets proof of investor confidence
- Mexican government sends 6,500 troops to state scarred by drug violence, beheadings
- U.S. university editor apologizes for satirical Christmas carol ridiculing black students
- China's Commerce Ministry okays Goldman Sachs' unit buyout of meat giant Shuanghui
- In first election since tsunami, former rebel leader leads Aceh polls
- Indian actor Sanjay Dutt asks friends to withdraw signature campaign
- Ronaldino says Barcelona must win club title despite jet lag
- In first election since tsunami, former rebel leader leads Aceh polls
- Pakistan says Kashmir not its part, people there should decide
- Former rebel leader poised to win historic Aceh polls
- US energy secretary Bodman says no need for OPEC output cut
- Fiji sliding toward "worst kind of dictatorship," ousted prime minister says
- Bangladesh political alliance plans protests despite military deployment
- Former rebel leader poised to win historic Aceh polls
- Peace activist Cindy Sheehan convicted of trespassing in New York City
- Siemens adjusts '06 profit in wake of embezzlement probe
- Afghan warlord says insurgent success helped Democrats win U.S. mid-term elections
- Pakistan says Kashmir not its part, people there should decide
- Malaysia's PM says charges of nepotism aimed at toppling him
- Japan stocks rise for 2nd session on Wall Street's lead, dollar higher vs yen
- Flurry of economic reports highlight U.S.-Chinese conflicts ahead of Paulson visit
- Australian state government approves Chevron gas project with environment controls
- China appeals for flexibility, progress in North Korean nuclear talks
- Philippine shares end flat as market consolidates
- Malaysia's MEASAT launches third satellite to buoy country's technological ambitions
- Ousted PM: Fiji sliding toward 'worst kind of dictatorship'
- Wednesday Lookahead at the Asian Games
- U.N. says it is 'deeply concerned' about trapped civilians in Sri Lanka
- North Korea confirms its participation in upcoming nuclear talks
- Philippines' death toll from Typhoon Utor rises to 5 with 15 missing
- Cadbury Schweppes says full-year earnings on course despite problems in U.K. and Nigeria
- Japan says North Korea must accept nuclear watchdog inspections
- Prominent Malaysian transsexual sees progress in societal acceptance
- Afghan warlord says insurgent success helped Democrats win U.S. mid-term elections
- Tesco says it raised its stake in joint venture with China's Ting Hsin
- Indian foreign minister defends India-US nuclear deal in parliament
- Ghosn says Nissan needs to boost U.S. production capacity, but in no need of new partner
- AP Interview: U.S. commerce secretary says time short for free-trade deal with SKorea
- Japan's fair trade commission investigates LG.Philips
- China Southern Airlines says passengers up 12.5 percent in November
- Thai Cabinet approves plan to build natural gas power plant
- Suicide bomber targets governor's compound in southern Afghanistan, casualties reported
- Cadbury Schweppes says full-year earnings on course despite problems in U.K. and Nigeria
- Bangladesh president to appoint 4 new advisers, spokesman says
- China rejects U.S. trade complaints ahead of Paulson visit
- China appeals for flexibility, progress in North Korean nuclear talks
- Taiwan shares tumble 2 percent, dragged down by construction sector
- Philippine shares end flat as market consolidates
- Club Med resort group's full year net profit soars amid change in strategy
- Nasdaq formally launches hostile bid to take over London Stock Exchange
- Lukoil to sell 50 percent in Caspian Investments Resources Ltd. to Mittal Investments
- Japan's fair trade watchdog warns Softbank Mobile over cell phone ads
- Vietnam to become WTO's 150th member on Jan. 11
- U.K. regulator recommends full investigation of BAA's dominance of airport market
- Bangladesh president swears in 3 new advisers, spokesman says
- Thai Cabinet approves plan to build natural gas power plant
- Hong Kong shares slip 0.1 percent, traders hold back before U.S. Fed meeting
- Euro edges slightly lower against U.S. dollar
- IATA says economic environment for airline industry improved
- Chinese lip-synching duo look beyond YouTube fame
- Draft law calls for amputation of thieves' hands in Indonesia's Aceh
- Slovakia trade deficit in October narrows due to export growth
- Bloomsbury Publishing shares drop as company warns on profit outlook
- Cambodian leader says terror threat a reason for postponing Asian summits
- Deportivo's Lopo and Duscher sidelined for a month
- Cambodian leader says terror threat a reason for postponing Asian summits
- U.K. inflation rises to 2.7 percent in November from 2.4 percent in October
- It's not all about the Ashes, says Australian cricketer Gilchrist
- MEASAT launches third satellite to buoy Malaysia's technological ambitions
- Slovakia trade deficit in October narrows due to export growth
- Danish premier says he underestimated difficulties in Iraq
- IATA says economic environment for airline industry improved
- Economic sentiment in Germany rises in December, halting 10-month slide
- Radical youth activists protest electoral changes outside Russian parliament
- EU regulators clear Blackstone and PAI to buy United Biscuits
- Another case of mad cow disease confirmed in Czech Republic
- Japan, Australia agree to launch free trade talks
- Malaysian stocks fall on profit-taking
- Chicago wins 42-27 at St. Louis
- EU court throws out German challenge to tobacco ad ban
- Chinese stocks jump on hopes for better listed companies; yuan up against dollar
- Defectors' job fair shows how hard it is for NKoreans to get jobs in the South
- Red Sox executives fly to California in final attempt to sign Matsuzaka
- Reggina match-fixing penalty reduced by four points
- Indian foreign minister defends India-US nuclear deal in parliament
- Prospective U.S. presidential candidates publish, publish, publish
- Umicore to combine zinc operations with Zinifex
- Young Filipino golfer shows her dad a thing or two
- U.S. federal prosecutors in Manhattan, once riding high, are hit with a string of defeats
- Nasdaq formally launches hostile bid to take over London Stock Exchange
- Higuain nearing move to Madrid
- Bangladesh leader names 3 new advisers, political alliance plans to go ahead with protests
- Philippine court freezes account of Muslim charity accused of terror links
- Russia's Comstar-UTS buys blocking stake in Svyazinvest for US$1.3 billion
- Radical youth activists protest electoral changes outside Russian parliament
- EU's top justice official slams Iran for hosting Holocaust deniers conference
- U.S. to push forward on its WTO case against Airbus support, senior official says
- Christmas tree growers resort to fox urine and pink stain in battle against tree poachers
- European truce monitors call situation in Sri Lanka's volatile east 'alarming'
- Protest against U.S. Iraq Study Group report held in Iraq
- Belarusian opposition leader receives EU human rights award
- Company of Chinese president's son awarded large airport security deal
- Remy Cointreau says first-half profit rose 77 percent
- Thai shares ease down on oil weakness, regional declines
- Actress Gives $1 Million to Arts School
- China to host symposium between Isrealis and Palestinians
- Belarusian opposition leader receives EU human rights award
- U.K. regulator recommends full investigation of BAA's dominance of airport market
- Group 4 Securicor says it recorded 7 percent growth in first 10 months
- Italy to put its proposed 2007 budget to a vote of confidence in the Senate
- Oil prices up slightly as market awaits OPEC meeting
- Singapore shares rise, led by blue chip gains
- Azerbaijan to stop importing Russian gas beginning New Year
- SKorea envoy says NKorea would abandon nuclear program to reverse economic decline
- Shevchenko will not be returning to AC Milan, Berlusconi says
- Blues fire Kitchen as coach, hire Andy Murray
- President vetoes Ukrainian budget, dealing blow to government
- At least 1 year needed to identify H5N1 mutation that could trigger pandemic: expert
- Scholl to retire at end of season
- London's FTSE-100 index down 12.8 points at 6147.0 at midday
- Indonesian shares fall end down on continuing profit taking in Telkom
- Borat-influenced U.K. animal rights activists urge Kazakhs to stop eating horse meat
- Bulgaria's economy grew by 6.7 percent in third quarter
- European court throws out German challenge to tobacco ad ban
- Jada Pinkett Smith gives $1 million to Baltimore school, asks that Shakur be honored
- Shares of South Korean LCD makers decline amid industry probe
- European truce monitors call situation in Sri Lanka's volatile east 'alarming'
- 18 Llamas to Appear in Rose Parade
- Czechs ready to take tough line against Slovaks on compliance with EU travel rules
- Reggina match-fixing penalty reduced by four points
- British report says strong scientific case exists for experiments on monkeys
- Scotland wants to play good cricket against Bangladesh on maiden overseas tour
- FIFA fires four employees involved in World Cup sponsoring dispute
- Bloomsbury Publishing shares plummet as company warns on profit outlook
- Airbus set to receive certification for A380
- Nantes wants to persuade Barthez out of retirement
- Siemens adjusts '06 profit as CEO says probe won't hurt new business chances
- Siemens adjusts '06 profit as CEO says probe won't hurt new business chances
- Rolls-Royce says it won a contract to provide Trent 1,000 engines
- FIFA fires four employees involved in World Cup sponsoring dispute
- Jada Pinkett Smith gives $1 million to Baltimore school, asks that Tupac Shakur be honored
- Injured Inzamam likely to sit out Pakistan's 4th 1-day international against West Indies
- Cadbury Schweppes says full-year earnings on course despite problems in U.K. and Nigeria
- Bangladesh leader names 3 new advisers, political alliance holds protests
- Sri Lankan air force bombs rebel areas in east; UN, truce monitors voice concerns
- OPEC may rule on Angola bid in time for country to participate fully in Abuja meeting
- Gazprom Chairman: Gazprom close to deal with Shell on entering Sakhalin-2 project
- Deutsche Boerse's Clearstream says international transactions rose 18 percent in November
- Clay Aiken Reads, Sings to Pa. Kids
- Economic sentiment in Germany rises in December, halting 10-month slide
- Bangladesh leader names 3 new advisers, political alliance holds protests
- Poll shows strong support for London Games
- Pinochet's death exposes deep divisions in Chile over dictator's legacy
- Case dismissed against teen who 'meowed' at neighbor
- Andrew hopes to recommend new England coach next week
- Jada Pinkett Smith gives $1 million to Baltimore school, asks that Tupac Shakur be honored
- EU agrees to partial freeze on Turkey talks
- Witness admits to handing out cash for Huang votes
- EU to usher in new law on chemicals
- Taiwan's air accident rate higher than world average
- Pension perks to resume with lawmakers' support
- MOJ gives tips on how to avoid violating drug-smuggling law
- MAC says opportunity for cross-strait talks has opened
- MOFA foresees no surprises prior to Su's Gambia trip
- Chang's demand draws mixed reaction
- Gao calls for DPP to focus on reform, not '08 election
- In Brief
- Ma hopes to revive history, culture by renaming facilities at City Hall
- EPA demands removal of sunken ship by April
- Bill amended to prohibit punishment in schools
- Report pans human rights in China
- Rash affects hundreds at high school
- In Brief
- Ethiopia's Mengistu faces genocide verdict
- Calderon orders military offensive against drug gangs
- Israel agog at Olmert's 'nuclear slip' of tongue
- Dual bombing in central Baghdad kills at least 71
- UK police hunt serial 'ripper'
- U.N. secretary-general criticizes Bush's polices
- In Brief
- Bushfires continue to rage across four Australian states
- Malaysia bids farewell to king at end of his term as monarch
- Utor's death toll rises to five in the Philippines
- Indonesia's Aceh seeks peace after end of landmark election
- North Korea confirms nuclear meeting
- Bangladesh leader names three new advisers
- A pro-war blogger's reports from Iraq
- Champagne and tears
- Message for PRC in mayoral polls
- In Brief
- Malaysian transsexual perceives progress in societal acceptance
- Western image of dragon stirs controversy in China
- Celebrity concert honors Yunus
- Taiwan to see lower gasoline prices today
- LG.Philips shares plunge 4.3% in Seoul on antitrust investigation
- China rejects U.S. trade reports ahead of Paulson visit
- Growth to prompt shifts in IT industry, says IDC
- Taipei's WiFi achievement seen to influence its Asian neighbors
- Asia ICT spending to enjoy 'explosive' growth in 2007
- In Brief
- China airports buy machines to scan for liquid explosives
- India industrial output growth slows to 10-month low
- America set to lower auto fuel-economy ratings
- Krispy Kreme rolls further into Asia on sweet hopes
- Partners await Shell's lead on project
- Corruption seen as main cause for poverty in Nigeria
- Taiex weakens, paced by Taiwan Semiconductor
- U.S. dollar inches down in Asia ahead of Fed meeting
- PRC retail sales up as incomes spur spending
- Red Sox launch final initiative to sign Matsuzaka as deadline approaches
- NBA ditches ball after complaints
- Applications for BTCO Scholarship close Dec. 15
- Christmas feast at Royal Hsinchu
- Formosa acquires Domino's Pizza
- Xmas & New Year festivities at Westin
- Greet the New Year at Regent
- Sidelines
- Japan tops South Korea in rugby sevens thriller
- Liu rings up gold while doping still in the news
- Taiwan gets gold in karate, bronze in archery
- EU seeks 38m euro penalty against France over GM crops
- Hsinchu Science Park open to tourists
- Tuvalu Prime Minister pledges unswerving support for Taiwan
- Premier to work to enhance Taiwan's profile abroad
- Scholars defend seminar spending
- On way to recovery, Hu's wife transferred to Taichung area hospital
- Prosecutors' questioning of Chen unconstitutional: DPP
- KMT tasks DPP over constitutional ruling on fund dispute
- Taiwan's men bow out while women looking at gold in Doha basketball
- More Taiwan people favor independence over the status quo or unification: poll
- Manila signs up new tourism celebrity endorsers
- Unwind at The Farm
- Tsao not tendered by Rockies for 2007
- CLA denies reports of foreign worker abuse
- Gazprom chairman: Gazprom close to deal with Shell on entering Sakhalin-2 project
- Afghan President Karzai accuses Pakistan of being the Taliban's boss
- EU approves new rules on subsidies to small business
- EU blames government inaction for November electricity blackout
- Insider dealing probe intensifies as Airbus A380 cleared for takeoff
- Evil Knievel sues Kanye West over `Touch the Sky' video, saying images damage his reputation
- EU calls on member states to pick up pace of economic reforms to take advantage of recent growth
- Romanian Parliament approves new Economy Minister
- Wall Street slips on weak company reports ahead of Fed meeting
- Europe tells Albania not to expect international mediation in its political dispute
- HP CEO says more cost-cutting ahead at computer, printer maker
- EU and U.S. join other regulators in probing liquid crystal display cartel
- Delta creditors committee says no guarantee US Airways deal will be reached
- Insider dealing probe intensifies as Airbus A380 cleared for takeoff
- Drug agency orders unapproved quinine drugs off the market amid safety worries
- Reports: Fiat considering legal action against Chinese automaker
- Kucinich launched another presidential bid
- Immigration agents probing ID thefts raid plants in 6 states
- General Motors, Ford interested in Romanian Daewoo car plant
- German court says former VW works council chief delivers confession in corruption probe
- Suicide bomber targets governor's compound in southern Afghanistan, 8 killed
- Cambridge beats Oxford 15-6 in 125th Varsity game
- Nasdaq formally launches hostile bid to take over London Stock Exchange
- CEOs in survey expect sales to rise, employment even despite sluggish U.S. economy
- Lohan says she's been going to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings for a year
- U.S. Marine ordered to end auction offering to change name for cash; top bid was $30,000
- Daredevil Knievel sues rapper Kanye West over music video
- US government warns Nestle on nutrient levels in infant formula
- Casey wins European Tour award
- European stocks end mixed
- Iraqis beat South Korea to gain final berth; host Qatar upsets Iran
- China upsets Pakistan, enters final on Lu's golden goal
- `Medium' Channels Paranormal and Normal
- Madrid demands apology from Le Monde
- U.S. man sues after 'Borat' bathroom scene appears on cable show, Internet video-sharing sites
- Siemens adjusts '06 profit as CEO says probe won't hurt new business chances
- South Carolinian Sues Over `Borat'
- Nicol David breezes into Asian Games squash semifinals
- Daredevil Knievel sues rapper Kanye West over music video
- Yi leads China into men's semifinals at Asian Games
- Prospective U.S. presidential candidates publish, publish, publish
- Brazil police arrest prominent former banker and son in money laundering case
- Review: `Charlotte's Web' Tugs at Heart
- Bush gets briefing Tuesday from Iraq, meets with Iraqi vice president
- Guggenheim Aviation Partners orders three 777s from Boeing
- King Albert's youngest son, Prince Laurent, involved in navy fraud probe, Belgian reports say
- Rare Kierkegaard book sold at Copenhagen auction
- Brazilian man in Germany uses Internet to stop burglary back home
- Anadarko hopes to start erasing $25 billion debt with asset sales
- Reality Show Pays Suspects to Air Faces
- New CBS reality series `Armed & Famous' paying suspects to show their faces on air
- Law enforcers search office of opposition group in Moscow: activist
- NY Attorney General Eilot Spitzer sues UBS, claims thousands defrauded
- Bush said to plan Bush Iraq speech in early January
- 2,000 police officers on duty for first game at PSG stadium after death of fan
- Auto parts maker Dana announces 4 plants to close in U.S., Canada in next 2 years
- Second Century Stolen Art Returned
- Gandolfini to Rule Over 2007 Mardi Gras
- Mom of high school senior sues over rejection of yearbook photo
- Ahmadinejad tells gathering of Holocaust deniers Israel will be "wiped out" like the Soviet Union
- James Gandolfini to reign as Bacchus during next year's Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans
- Muslim Brotherhood distances itself from a militia parade in Egypt
- Former police chief presents corruption report to Premier League
- U.S. Virgin Islands weighs ban on reporting salaries of public employees
- `Late Night' Manatee Becomes a Web Star
- Microsoft releases patches for software flaws
- Man Charged in Alleged Invasion
- Green Lantern Creator Nodell Dies at 91
- Jolie Tells Details of Romance With Pitt
- HASH(0x9569968)
- Lamar Hunt, U.S. soccer, gridiron pioneer, fighting for life
- FDA warns Nestle on nutrient levels in infant formula
- James Gandolfini to reign as Bacchus during next year's Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans
- Another Week, Another CBS Ratings Win
- Smokers may cut risk of lung cancer with exercise, study suggests, but not smoking is better
- Carrie Underwood Heading to Persian Gulf
- General Electric expects double-digit profit growth for this year and in 2007
- Hospital ratings on Health Compare site fall short in comparing death rates, study says
- Private-equity groups paying about $4.5 billion in cash for Sabre Holdings
- Zidane opens hospital wing for children on second day of visit to Algeria
- Troubled French industrial company Safran names ex-Finance Minister Mer to top post
- N.J. Firefighters Battle Blaze Next Door
- 'Big Papa' Accused of Giving Stolen Gift
- Reality Show Pays Suspects to Air Faces