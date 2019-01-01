英文新聞列表 English News List
- China agency says pollution worsening amid economic boom
- Philippine shares rise to 9-year high on heavy trading
- First-half profit drops at Sumitomo Mitsui, Japan's No. 3 bank
- DSG International says Italian business weighed heavy on first-half profit
- Nepal celebrates government, rebels signing peace deal to end decade-long conflict
- Honeymooners Cruise, Holmes asked to say 'hello' to Maldivians
- Wie back in Japan, looking to make the cut
- Director Robert Altman Dead at 81
- Khan leads Pakistan recovery with unbeaten half century
- Spain's third-quarter GDP up 3.8 percent on year, 0.9 percent on quarter
- Director Robert Altman Dies at 81
- American Music Awards Presented
- Smuggled Orangutans Arrive in Indonesia
- Euro rises against U.S. dollar
- Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to Cambodia
- Hong Kong's Hutchison denies report saying it plans to sell European 3G operations
- Chinese, Indian companies keen to collaborate
- Japanese job-referral company renting out robot as temporary worker
- Uzbekistan will ignore international arbitration rulings in investment disputes
- NATO summit looks to tie trans-Atlantic summit to Pacific partners
- First-half profit drops at Sumitomo Mitsui, Japan's No. 3 bank
- Filipino victims of abuses under Marcos urge government not to block compensation
- Workers hold protests against U.S.-South Korea free-trade talks
- Malaysian stock index rises in active trading
- Malaysian Government fears congress broadcast may have hurt race relations
- Ukraine marks 2nd anniversary of the Orange Revolution _ quietly
- Indonesian shares raise to new record high
- Japanese economy marks longest stretch of expansion since World War II
- Givaudan buys ICI's Quest flavors and fragrances unit for 1.2 billion pounds
- Tokyo lifted by commodity stocks, most Asian markets advance
- Laporte makes two changes to France team to play Pumas
- EU launches probe into aid plan to courier DHL, Leipzig airport
- EU probes French tax break to 'cultural' video games
- Sevilla coach apologizes for suggesting Rijkaard will leave Barcelona
- EU to probe Austria's euro900 million guarantee to troubled BAWAG bank
- Clashes during crippling strike injure several in Bangladesh
- U.S. dollar, gold down in European morning trading
- Following tumultuous years, outgoing premier Balkenende could win again
- Australia makes seven changes for Scotland game
- Woman, 91, Dies in Shootout With Police
- Wales captain Jones returns to play the All Blacks
- Algerian energy minister defends new tax on hydrocarbons
- Homeland Security to require passports for nearly all air travelers entering U.S.
- Callam and Blair in for Scotland against Australia
- Villareal forward Nihat ruled out for rest of season
- Black Eyed Peas top American Music Awards with 3 victories, winning best group in 2 categories
- EU launches probe into aid plan to courier DHL, Leipzig airport
- Witnesses say Ethiopian troops are patrolling a strategic road in Somalia
- Singapore shares hit record close on chip manufacturers' optimism
- Merkel praises government's achievements in 1st year, but says more to be done
- Koreas agree to march together at Asian Games, continue talks on joint Olympic team
- Indian shares close at record high, led by Bharti, ONGC
- Woman, 92, Dies in Shootout With Police
- Pakistan fights back after Lara's ninth double century
- Pakistan fights back after Lara's ninth double century
- German government reaches agreement in principle with shareholders on EADS stake
- Pakistan fights back after Lara's ninth double century
- Pakistan fights back after Lara's ninth double century
- Turkey prepares huge security clampdown amid concerns of trouble during papal visit
- EU sets out how governments can kick start funding to European research
- Spain's BBVA buys minority stakes in Chinese bank
- Gettelfinger vows to save job bank, reveals Delphi temp deal
- Thai shares gain on bargain hunting
- FIFA soccer rankings
- CNPC to participate in development of giant Turkmen gas field
- Japan pledges $2.65 million for fighting HIV/AIDS, malaria in Myanmar
- Malaysian cell phone company Maxis reports rise in quarterly net profit
- British government to publish proposal for new nuclear deterrent
- Pakistan fights back after Lara's ninth double century
- Pakistan fights back after Lara's ninth double century
- South Africa wins toss and bats first
- Brazil still No. 1; Nigeria in top 10 at expense of Spain
- Jordan's prime minister reshuffles Cabinet, appoints 9 new ministers, including Islamist
- Caterpillar moves Asia Pacific headquarters from Japan to China
- United States advances to second round at volleyball worlds
- United States advances to second round at volleyball worlds
- Dominican volleyball doctor will appeal life suspension
- Kaneria wants home curators to prepare bowler-friendly wickets
- Ireland names three rookies in side to play Pacific Islanders
- Euro nations should act to smooth out differences to benefit from monetary union
- Airbus A380 superjumbo arrives in Guangzhou, southern China
- U.S. jobless benefits climb last week
- Dell shares climb on premarket trading after beating 3Q earnings
- Following tumultuous years, outgoing premier Balkenende could win again in Netherlands
- Toppin named as West Indies Cricket Board chief executive
- Anton Ferdinand charged with assault in nightclub incident
- Book quotes Spanish politician complaining about euro100,000 salary
- Jordan's king swears in 9 new Cabinet ministers, including Islamist
- Floors to make his debut against England
- Prime minister says corruption cost Ukraine billions in lost 2006 revenues.
- Private Equity Firm Blackstone expresses interested in Telecom Italia
- Former French premier Jospin backs Royal's candidacy for president
- Inflation rises, but gains tempered by lower gasoline, heating fuel costs.
- Foreign secretary says Britain may hand over Basra to Iraqi forces in spring
- French government denies any retreat on Gaz de France-Suez deal
- Giuliani takes step toward presidential bid
- Bangladesh Chief Election Commissioner plans to go on leave to end standoff
- Bangladesh Chief Election Commissioner plans to go on leave to end standoff
- Unions to keep striking at Volkswagen plant in Brussels to protest job cuts
- Serb war crimes defendant refuses to appear for final pretrial hearing
- Single European driver's license to replace 110 different forms now in use
- Witnesses say Ethiopian troops are patrolling a strategic road in Somalia
- U.S. stocks rise after Dell reports strong profits
- British tax breaks for films win EU opt-out from subsidy rules
- Kerkorian's Tracinda offers $55 each for 15 million MGM Mirage shares
- Maldivians Want to Say `Hello' to TomKat
- Croatian parliament votes to keep lawmaker in custody during war crimes investigation
- Ukraine marks 2nd anniversary of the Orange Revolution _ quietly
- Thanksgiving travel dash underway; nearly 40 million expected to hit roads, rails, skies
- Euro above US$1.29 after weak U.S. jobs report
- Dell shares climb more than 10 percent after beating 3Q earnings forecast
- Bangladesh Chief Election Commissioner plans to go on leave to end standoff
- Airbus, falling behind Boeing on orders, raises market forecast
- Police stop planned brawl between English and German hooligans
- Bush telephones condolences to Saniora, Amin Gemayel for Pierre Gemayel assassination
- Gorbachev recovering from artery operation in Germany
- Swiss prosecutors investigate Berlusconi-linked businessmen on laundering suspicion
- Livedoor to sell all financial businesses to investment firm
- Mumbai gas stations call off strike after government agrees to hear grievances
- Bush telephones condolences to Saniora, Amin Gemayel for Pierre Gemayel assassination
- Gorbachev recovering from artery operation in Germany
- UN official urges Pakistan to ratify convention against terror financing
- Giuliani takes step toward presidential bid
- Portuguese authorities ban planned military protest
- Le Pen fears he might not get enough official support to run for president
- U.S. stocks give up gains, fall on U. Michigan consumer sentiment survey
- Southern California cities reject coal, gamble on solar, wind and other alternative energy
- As Romania prepares for EU entry, Prime Minister seeks troublesome minister's sacking
- Unions to keep striking at Volkswagen plant in Brussels to protest job cuts
- Jolie Makes Surprise Visit to Cambodia
- EU charges E.On with interfering with antitrust probe
- Airbus, falling behind Boeing on orders, raises market forecast
- Airbus, falling behind Boeing on orders, raises market forecast
- China's biggest porn site operator jailed for life
- 'Blondie' Writer Takes on Dagwood's Turf
- Gorbachev recovering from artery operation in Germany
- Airbus, falling behind Boeing on orders, raises market forecast
- Lebanon mourns assassinated politician
- Wu's case to open on December 15
- China sees increase in HIV cases
- Yeh suggests law to pardon officials in fund disputes
- Ma rejects idea of rule change to suit his needs
- In Brief
- After Koo no-show, prosecutors still do not issue arrest warrant
- Mori receives Taiwan's highest medal of honor
- MOJ launches tagging program for sex offenders freed from jail
- Truth committee challenges conclusions on Chen shooting
- DPP boycotts review of recall motion
- Su urges respect for referendum ruling
- SMEs graduate from incubation centers
- Doctors deny taking kickbacks from pharmaceutical company
- Shao's life in 'no immediate danger,' hospital says
- Su urges preparations for WTO talks
- In Brief
- Putin article seen as attack on Warsaw
- Israeli ground troops advance into northern Gaza towns
- Africa mini-summit pledges to work for Darfur peace
- EU experts fear U.S. move could spark Somalia war
- Dutch center-right takes the lead
- At least 8 people die after blast in Polish coal mine
- In Brief
- Shanghai yet to approve name change for skyscraper
- Official says Pyongyang will not give up nukes unconditionally
- Hu says China is not seeking any 'selfish gains' in South Asia
- Nepal wakes up to new era as rebels ink peace accord
- Several hurt in Bangladesh strike clashes
- Part of China's Yellow River turns red
- Foreign troops patrol center of Tongan capital
- Residents of Gasparilla Island debate spiny-tailed iguana rights
- Hairy crabs seen as power meal of a rising urban class
- Taiwan's historic military villages facing extinction
- Democracy is at risk in Mexico
- Iraq could be worse than 'Nam'
- Plane deception cannot mask APEC diplomatic setback
- Designing the gears that run cars
- NCCU president works to keep incubator lead
- Tenha Life Science Co. Ltd.
- Grooming new technologies for the south
- Hollywood 'outsider' dies at 81
- People drive more cautiously with less traffic signs, says UK urban planner
- Nearly half of U.S. abortions are repeats, study finds
- In Japan, new robots ready to work for hourly wages
- In Brief
- Black Eyed Peas tops AMA with 3 wins
- Macquarie, Texas Pacific talk about possible Qantas takeover
- Asia's largest TV, film and digital content expo kicks off
- U.S. beef suppliers double exports to Taiwan
- Taiex up for seventh day; rising bonds lower yields
- Ritek, Kolon plan to form OELD field joint venture
- U.S. holidays turning into shopping days
- Greenback easier in Asia after U.S. growth forecast
- Stocks finish slightly up in pre-holiday trading
- Economy may be slowest in 15 months
- Sidelines
- Twins' Mourneau edges Jeter for American League Most Valuable Player award
- Needs of small-market NBA teams being ignored
- Enough said, let the Ashes series begin
- Ex-Dodger decides to stay in Taiwan after flirting with Japanese
- Furyk grabs narrow lead at Grand Slam of Golf
- Price tag for 2012 Games rises sharply
- AC Milan books spot; Arsenal's fate in the balance
- Outplayed Celtic celebrates amazing fortune
- EX-AIT CHAIRWOMAN CLARIFIES STANCE ON 'RED-SHIRT CROWD'
- WINNERS OF TAIWAN LITERATURE AWARDS UNVEILED
- VICE PRESIDENT TO VISIT BURKINA FASO IN MID-DECEMBER
- SPECIAL ALLOWANCE USE ISSUE SHOULD BE TACKLED CONCERTEDLY: PREMIER
- JAN.-SEPT. REGULAR MONTHLY EARNINGS UP 1.27% YEAR-ON-YEAR
- DYNAMIC SAMPLE FOREST TO BE ESTABLISHED FOR TAIWAN FIR STUDIES
- PRICES HIGHER ON TAIPEI STOCK MARKET
- UPGRADED IMMIGRATION ADMINISTRATION TO BE INAUGURATED JAN. 2, 2007
- MOJ INAUGURATES ELECTRONIC MONITORING SYSTEM TO PREVENT RECIDIVISM
- RETAIL INDUSTRY MOST POPULAR AMONG YOUNG BUSINESS STARTERS: POLL
- Far Eastern Air to service Kaohsiung-Subic route on December 17
- Chef Gene del Prado finds his Shangri-La
- Belarusian leader says Russian gas hike will mean next year is 'catastrophic' for his country
- Algerian energy minister defends new tax on hydrocarbons
- Pakistan Senate begins debate on rape law amendments
- Franklin Duets With Blige on 'Bobby' CD
- Peruvian archaeologists excavate first 'tumi' knives from pre-Inca tombs
- Greek government apologizes for police beating at rally
- Kerkorian's Tracinda offers $55 each for 15 million MGM Mirage shares
- Pitbull Marking His Territory in Hip-Hop
- Laporte makes two changes to France team to play Pumas
- Review: Darryl Worley's 'Here and Now'
- U.S. stocks mixed after consumer sentiment survey, falling oil prices
- Music Review: Killswitch Engage
- European stocks end mixed after a choppy session
- Study finds podcast use rising but small, particularly for daily usage
- TV Highlights for the Week Ahead
- Burundi jails two journalists over story on alleged plot to overthrow the government
- The Week in Video Game News
- Thanksgiving travel under way, with nearly 40 million Americans expected to hit roads, rails, skies
- Even Hardcore Love 'Casual' Games
- A Look at PS3 and Wii Launch Titles
- Police stop planned brawl between English and German hooligans
- My robotic pony and other pricey toys: this year, toy makers are pulling out the stops
- Fresh thinking needed in Britain's fight against terror _ leader of opposition Conservative Party
- Kitaen Charged With Drug Possession
- Brazilian farm crops drop sharply in 2005, compared to year before
- Election chief plans to take leave as violent strike cripples Bangladesh
- Online Thieves Offer Oprah Tickets
- O.J. Says Book Wasn't Confession
- Prosecutors charge actress Tawny Kitaen with felony drug possession
- London Olympics will make profit, says London Mayor
- Bangladesh president says election chief to go on three-month leave
- Homeland Security to require passports for nearly all air travelers entering U.S.
- U.S. judge says federal lawsuits over Vioxx cannot be combined into 1 national class action
- Billionaire investor Kirk Kerkorian says he's selling 14 million GM shares
- President approves request for troublesome minister's sacking
- EU charges E.On with interfering in antitrust probe
- Airbus, falling behind Boeing on orders, raises market forecast
- Dutch cast ballots in parliamentary race between Christian Democrats, center-left opposition
- Premier League will allow Southgate to keep coaching
- Election chief plans to take leave as violent strike cripples Bangladesh
- Ukraine marks 2nd anniversary of the Orange Revolution _ quietly
- U.S. judge says federal lawsuits over Vioxx cannot be combined into 1 national class action
- Zoo announces birth of rare, endangered okapi
- Morales says conservatives' Senate boycott could endanger gas nationalization
- Ramalho renews contract with Brazilian champion Sao Paulo
- Unemployment claims rising faster, but no big layoffs expected
- Muslim scholars speak out against female genital mutilation in rare conference
- Nepal celebrates government, rebels signing peace deal to end decade-long conflict
- Key Aer Lingus shareholder rejects takeover bid by Ryanair, effectively killing deal
- Company asks hospitals to return cadaver tissue after patient is infected
- South Africa defeats India by 157 runs
- 'Christmas Story' House Brought to Life
- Ukraine marks 2nd anniversary of the Orange Revolution _ quietly
- Champions League: Bayern Munich holds Spartak Moscow to 2-2 draw in Group B
- U.S. judge says federal lawsuits over Vioxx cannot be combined into 1 national class action
- Evidence still slim on Hermens, Peraita, district attorney says
- Athens Stock Exchange eyes stake in Bulgarian bourse
- U.S. federal appeals court upholds conviction of ex-Cendant executive
- A Newcomer, a Comeback at City Ballet
- Morales says conservatives' Senate boycott could endanger gas nationalization
- Early voters' poll predicts Christian Democrats will win most votes in Dutch elections
- Gaz de France-Suez merger may get new timetable after court ruling
- Russian author wins US$113,000 literary award for biography of Pasternak
- Contest Winner Eats 4.8 Pounds of Turkey
- Man Eats 4.8 Pounds of Turkey in 12 Min.
- Voters' poll predicts Christian Democrats will win most votes
- Investor Kirk Kerkorian says he's selling 14 million GM shares
- Polls predict Christian Democrats winning most votes in Dutch elections
- TV Highlights for the Week Ahead
- Voters' poll predicts Christian Democrats will win most votes
- Baby born with heart outside chest in Miami remains stable
- Oil prices fall as crude supplies surge, natural gas futures decline
- Proteas' pace and Kallis century too much for India
- Champions league: Bayern Munich holds Spartak Moscow to 2-2 draw in Group B
- Exit polls: Christian Democrats win most seats in Dutch elections _ but not enough for parliamentary majority
- Italian government gives go-ahead to project to build moveable flood barriers in Venice
- Zamboni drivers fired after driving to fast-food drive-thru
- Dollar falls against major currencies after weak unemployment claims report
- Mexico's Pemex chief: Cantarell oil field output to drop 14 percent a year
- U.S. judge says federal lawsuits over Vioxx cannot be combined into 1 national class action
- Platinum tumbles on liquidation; gold, silver up a hair
- Government will not make animal ID mandatory for disease-tracking
- Brazil's Petrobras to spend US$780 million (euro605 million) on renewable energy
- 'Christmas Story' House Brought to Life
- Kitaen Charged With Drug Possession
- Champions League: Liverpool beats PSV 2-0 to clinch first place in Group C
- Champions League: Inter reaches second round after beating Sporting 1-0
- France's governing party sets date to name its presidential candidate
- Champions League: Valencia tops Group D with 2-0 win over Olympiakos
- Activists hope to draw attention to Trail of Tears, when American Indians were forced from homes
- U.S. stocks end little changed after strong Dell earnings, consumer sentiment survey
- Champions League: Werder Bremen beats Chelsea 1-0
- Champions League: FC Barcelona beat Levski Sofia 0-2
- Mia Farrow Assails 'Genocidal Violence'
- Champions League: Bordeaux beats Galatasary 3-1 in Group C
- Champions League: Valencia tops Group D with 2-0 win over Olympiakos
- Fan Restores 'Christmas Story' House
- Champions League: Barcelona beat Levski Sofia 0-2
- Champions League: Valencia tops Group D with 2-0 win over Olympiakos
- Jordana Spiro: a Gal As 1 of the Guys
- Champions League: Bordeaux beats Galatasary 3-1 in Group C
- Fox Calls FCC Indecency Rules 'Radical'
- Thanksgiving travel under way, with nearly 40 million Americans expected to hit roads, rails, skies
- U.S. Air Force may review Boeing contract, analyst says
- Early returns show Christian Democrats winning most seats in Dutch elections but short of majority
- Study says fetal oxygen monitors offer no benefit to newborns or mothers
- Monster Worldwide Inc. terminates general counsel over stock option grant practices
- Walters Says Rosie, Ripa Feud Is Over
- Canadian PM declares French-speaking Quebec a nation within Canada
- Jordana Spiro: a Gal As 1 of the Guys
- Champions League: Shakhtar stays alive after beating AS Roma 1-0
- Champions League: FC Barcelona beats Levski Sofia 2-0
- Australia feature raw front row, Scotland start Callam
- France and Argentina name experienced lineups
- Walters: O'Donnell-Ripa Feud Is Over
- Champions League: Chelsea advances despite 1-0 loss to Werder Bremen
- Champions League: Shakhtar stays alive after beating AS Roma 1-0
- Turkeys Try to Catch Train Out of N.J.
- Mia Farrow Assails `Genocidal Violence'
- Champions League: Inter reaches second round after beating Sporting 1-0
- Mia Farrow Assails 'Genocidal Violence'
- Partial returns show Christian Democrats win elections, but no group has mandate to govern
- Delta pilots side with management against US Airways bid
- Midnight Zamboni Run Prompts Firings
- Champions League: Liverpool beats PSV 2-0 to clinch first place in Group C
- Kirk Douglas Serves LA Skid Row Meals
- Champions League: Valencia tops Group D with 2-0 win over Olympiakos
- Hundreds of Dogs Removed From S.D. House
- Celebrities Serve Meals to L.A. Homeless
- Champions League: Bordeaux beats Galatasaray 3-1 in Group C
- U.S. Copyright Office issues 6 new rights, including cell phone reuse
- Backyard Toilet Fence Upsets Neighbors
- Champions League: Inter reaches second round after beating Sporting 1-0
- Inter Milan, Chelsea reach second round of Champions league; six berths remain
- Returns show Christian Democrats win most seats, but no group in control
- U.S., Colombian officials sign trade deal, but Bush trade agenda faces Democratic trouble
- Hong Kong Mulls Green 'Eco' Coffins
- Brazil looking to expand nuclear program
- Pa. Woman Sentenced in Pot Homework Case
- Champions League: Chelsea advances despite 1-0 loss to Werder Bremen
- Returns from Dutch elections show Christian Democrats ahead _ but short of majority
- Boy Calls 911 49 Times From Texas School
- 150-200 Dogs Removed From S.D. House
- British parliament passes legislation to revive Catholic-Protestant administration in Northern Ireland
- Mauritanian opposition parties win legislatives seats in close races
- IBM settles overtime lawsuit for $65 million
- About 300 gather in Dallas' Dealey Plaza on anniversary of John F. Kennedy's death
- Champagne for the socialists following Dutch elections
- Turkeys Try to Catch Train Out of N.J.
- Election chief plans to take leave as violent strike cripples Bangladesh
- Haitian teen looks forward to life without massive facial growth
- Haitian teen's face rebuilt in four surgeries
- Nepal celebrates peace deal to end decade-long communist insurgency
- Walters: O'Donnell-Ripa Feud Is Over
- Democrats begin charting homeland security priorities for the next Congress
- EU court to rule on wine lover's challenge to alcohol import tax
- Turkey prepares huge security clampdown amid concerns of trouble during papal visit
- China's president to visit Pakistan to sign economic accords, strengthen ties
- NATO summit looks to tie trans-Atlantic summit to Pacific partners
- Walters: O'Donnell-Ripa Feud Is Over
- Blue Jackets hire former Stars, Flyers coach
- Lebanon slaying complicates U.S. hopes in Mideast as Bush plans trip to meet Iraqi leader
- Kirk Kerkorian says he plans to sell GM shares, buy MGM stock
- Nov. 15 tsunami off Russia reached as far a New Zealand, scientist says
- Leftist, self-proclaimed 'president' of Mexico, proposes price-cut law
- Former New Zealand captain gets cash settlement after spear tackle
- Copyright office issues 6 new rights, including cell phone reuse
- Tonga's king promises democratic reforms will continue after political riot
- Called old fashioned and boring, Balkenende emerges on top in elections
- Mexican president inaugurates giant telescope
- Non-human touch makes inroads in health care: Robots great with stroke patients, autistic kids
- Can your robot be your friend? Scientists work on helping them 'understand people as people'
- Dallas company's robots take realism to a new and uncanny level: Meet Albert Einstein
- Solid research plus a little porn said to spark a baby boom among captive pandas
- Forget the Texas stereotypes _ the 'Big D' welcomes gay visitors
- Mount Vernon makeover gives a new look at George Washington
- Historic Wayside Inn inspired Longfellow
- Returns show Christian Democrats win most seats, but no group in control
- Steam-powered cider mill offers a feast for the senses
- Actor apologizes for copying key documents on electronic voting machines
- Namibian family turn farm into animal sanctuary
- New Zealand opposition leader resigns 1 year after failing to win election
- Shares of 3 Malaysian-government linked palm oil entities suspended due to possible merger
- Blue Jackets hire former Stars, Flyers coach
- Mexican president inaugurates giant telescope
- Malaysian Islamist state that recently lifted ban on concerts woos Cat Stevens
- Malaysian Islamist state that recently lifted ban on concerts woos Cat Stevens
- Walters: O'Donnell-Ripa Feud Is Over
- Man Eats 4.8 Pounds of Turkey in 12 Min.
- EADS, Airbus won't shut down plants, cut jobs In Spain
- Richards Apologizes to Black Leaders
- 2 fishermen killed, 1 injured as fishing trawler explodes
- Michael Richards hires 'crisis management' expert and apologizes to civil rights leaders
- Richards Apologizes, Hires Crisis Expert
- Suspected bird flu discovered in southwestern South Korea
- Protesters in southern Mexican state of Oaxaca briefly raid radio station to transmit message
- Smoking rate among Japanese on decline, survey finds
- Woods wins record seventh PGA Grand Slam of Golf title
- Australia won't set timeline for troop withdrawal from Iraq, says minister
- Panda poop paper yields profits for Thai keepers
- Blue Jackets hire former Stars, Flyers coach
- New South Korean digital city testing limits of development, privacy
- Chinese-language cinema's Oscars overshadowed by pullouts
- Three men sentenced to 300 years each for deaths in Chiapas land dispute
- Richards Apologizes, Hires Crisis Expert
- Blue Jackets hire former Stars, Flyers coach
- Electoral Council confirms Ortega as Nicaragua's next president
- Rival supporters clash ahead of landmark elections in Aceh province
- Ahead of key legislative vote, Taiwan party says it opposes recalling Chen
- President Hu to pay tribute to family of Indian doctor who became Chinese icon
- Woods wins record seventh PGA Grand Slam of Golf title
- Turkeys Try to Catch Train Out of N.J.
- Panda Poop Paper Yields Big Profits
- Airbus A380 superjumbo arrives in Beijing
- New Zealand stocks rise as blue chips rebound, offshore sentiments seeps in
- Tonga's king promises democratic reforms will continue after political riot
- Philippine police chiefs told to solve killings of leftists or step down
- Protesters in southern Mexican state of Oaxaca briefly raid radio station to transmit message
- Wie struggles against the men in opening round of Casio World
- Some retailers begin shopping season early by staying open on US holiday Thanksgiving
- 3 Malaysian government-linked palm oil entities to fuse, creating world's largest producer
- Angelina Jolie tours genocide museum during surprise visit to Cambodia
- Philippine shares fall 1.4 percent on profit-taking after hitting 9-year high
- Action needed to prepare southern China for climate change hazards, think-tank says
- Wie struggles against the men in opening round of Casio World
- Women's Gold Cup: Canada downs Jamaica 4-0 to earn World Cup spot
- Democrats eye homeland security issues for new US Congress
- Women's Gold Cup: US beats Mexico 2-0 to qualify for 2007 World Cup
- Patrons Testy As NYC Nightclub Shut Down
- Australian stocks rise on takeover talk
- Mongolian PM pledges to support UN resolution on North Korea
- Paralyzing strike ends after Bangladesh election chief's decision to go on leave
- Taiwan shares rise 0.5 percent to 6-month high on strong traditional sectors
- Bulgarian prime minister visits Vietnam to boost trade, economic ties
- Sabres rally to down Maple Leafs 7-4
- Bollywood beauty Bipasha Basu says shooting bikini scenes very stressful
- President Hu pays tribute to family of Indian doctor who became Chinese icon
- Yousuf holds Pakistan hopes against charging West Indies
- PR Expert to Help Richards Apologize
- Australian Jetstar to launch Sydney-Ho Chi Minh City air route
- Richards Apologizes, Hires Crisis Expert
- Nepal looks to peace after landmark truce agreement, but challenges remain
- Spurs beat the Heat 106-86
- China tests Olympic hopefuls at Asian Games
- Taiwan opposition leader questioned over mayoral expense fund
- Southeast Asian teams take mixed expectations to Doha
- Asian Games assume Olympic proportions for subcontinental athletes
- Amateur leads Australia Masters after 1st round
- Lone Star terminates deal to sell stake in Korea Exchange Bank
- Germany into Hopman Cup to replace South Korea
- Tibetan activist sets himself on fire outside hotel of Chinese president in India
- Southeast Asian teams take mixed expectations to Doha
- Lone Star terminates deal to sell stake in Korea Exchange Bank to Kookmin Bank
- Michael Richards hires 'crisis management' expert to apologize to blacks after racial tirade caught on tape
- Allco may join bid for Qantas, whose shares dip on worries over foreign control of airline
- Wie struggles against the men in opening round of Casio World
- Free-range turkey and pumpkin pie on menu for Bush family Thanksgiving
- Chinese shares rise on stronger yuan, hitting new five-year high
- Asashoryu remains undefeated at Kyushu sumo
- Asashoryu remains undefeated at Kyushu sumo
- Thai PM makes one-day visit to Myanmar, meets with junta chief
- Ashes: Ponting's hundred guides Australia to 346-3
- EU court rules consumers must pay import duty on alcohol, cigarettes from other EU nations
- Taiwan export orders rise to record high in October, but growth rate slows down
- List of scorers of most centuries in test cricket
- Air France-KLM in exploratory talks with Alitalia
- Malaysia spruces up to spellbind tourists
- EU says Microsoft has handed in information by deadline
- Golf criticized as too expensive, wasteful for China
- Asashoryu remains undefeated at Kyushu sumo
- Asashoryu remains undefeated at Kyushu sumo
- More schools closed after new arson, killings in southern Thailand
- EU court rules consumers must pay import duty on alcohol, cigarettes from other EU nations
- Hong Kong shares edge up 0.1 percent to new record close as property issues advance
- Tibetan activist sets himself on fire outside hotel of Chinese president in India
- Walters: O'Donnell-Ripa Feud Is Over
- Malaysia's Petronas reports 22 percent rise in fiscal first-half profit
- Malaysia's Petronas reports 22 percent rise in fiscal first-half profit
- Ponting leads from the front as Australia sets out to regain the Ashes
- Yousuf and Razzaq push second test toward draw
- Yousuf and Razzaq push second test toward draw
- Philippine shares fall 1.4 percent on profit-taking after hitting 9-year high
- EU data protection group says SWIFT broke European data privacy laws by giving records to U.S.
- Airbus A380 superjumbo arrives in Beijing
- Airbus A380 superjumbo arrives in Beijing
- China expresses "strong dissatisfaction" over former Japanese PM's visit to Taiwan
- China expresses "strong dissatisfaction" over former Japanese PM's visit to Taiwan
- Malaysia's economy grew 5.8 percent in 3Q, helped by exports
- Malaysia's economy grew 5.8 percent in 3Q, helped by exports
- Kesa Electricals says third-quarter sales rose 9.5 percent
- Indonesian shares end lower on selling in Telkom, Gas Negara
- EU says Microsoft has handed in information by deadline
- Malaysian shares rise as banking stocks shine
- EU clears Switzerland's Oerlikon to buy textile maker Saurer
- Euro hits new multi-month highs against U.S. dollar in light holiday trading
- Singapore shares end at new high in follow-through buying
- Dutch returns show Christian Democrats win most seats; but no group wins control
- Hong Kong lifted by property issues, most Asian markets advance
- British judo athlete wins appeal against Olympic doping ban
- EU data protection panel says SWIFT broke European data privacy laws by giving records to U.S.
- Pakistan-West Indies second test ends in a draw
- Barcelona hopeful about Champions League decider with Bremen
- German business confidence in November rises for a second month in a row
- U.S. dollar falls, gold rises in European morning trading
- Prolific Yousuf earns draw for Pakistan
- Prolific Yousuf earns draw for Pakistan
- EU OKs euro44 million yearly state payment to Sweden's Posten AB
- Madrid aims to profit from Valencia's Spanish league woes
- Taiwan's gross domestic product grew a faster-than-expected 5.02 percent in 3rd quarter
- Lyon in buoyant mood ahead of Auxerre match; Lacombe's PSG under pressure
- EU says Microsoft has handed in information by deadline
- Thai finance minister says economic growth eases down to 4.1% for third quarter
- Oil prices inch up after dropping in reaction to U.S. supply increase
- 'Battle of Wits' let down by poorly developed premise, conflicting goals
- Singapore opposition leader jailed for five weeks for public speaking without permit
- EU sets Jan. 3 deadline to rule on Tata bid for Corus
- Inter faces tough test at title rival Palermo
- Chinese president arrives in Pakistan to sign economic accords, strengthen ties
- Bangladesh to vaccinate 24 million children against polio
- GM raises Russian sales forecast for 2006, expects 175,000 cars sold in 2007
- Bangladesh to vaccinate 24 million children against polio
- Croatian soccer coach suspended for attacking referee
- Prolific Yousuf earns draw for Pakistan
- Prolific Yousuf earns draw for Pakistan
- Prosecutors charge ex-DaimlerChrsysler manager with siphoning off euro40 million
- Chinese president arrives in Pakistan to sign economic accords, strengthen ties
- Cambodian bar association seeks control over defense lawyers in Khmer Rouge tribunal
- Inter faces tough test at title rival Palermo
- Tibetan activist sets himself on fire outside hotel of Chinese president in India
- Pakistan selectors recall fast bowler Sami for third test
- GM raises Russian sales forecast for 2006, expects 175,000 cars sold in 2007
- All Blacks and Irish aim for clean sweeps of November internationals
- EU court rules consumers must pay import duty on alcohol, cigarettes from other EU nations
- London's FTSE-100 index down 37.0 points at 6123.3 at midday
- London's FTSE-100 index down 37.0 points at 6123.3 at midday
- Venezuela to propose further OPEC cut in December, oil minister says
- Patrons Testy As NYC Nightclub Shut Down
- Turkeys Try to Catch Train Out of N.J.
- 'Kramer' Apologizes, Hires Crisis Expert
- Patrons Testy As NYC Nightclub Shut Down
- Thai shares slip down on profit-taking
- FIFA suspends Iran for government interference
- U.S. buyout fund Lone Star scraps deal to sell stake in South Korean bank amid probes
- U.S. buyout fund Lone Star scraps deal to sell stake in South Korean bank amid probes
- Chinese president arrives in Pakistan to sign economic accords, strengthen ties
- Costa Coffee chain opens in Bucharest, its first branch in Eastern Europe
- Motorbike injuries No. 1 killer of Vietnam's young; WHO urges action
- Azeri official says Russia may cut electricity supplies
- EU says Microsoft has handed in information by deadline
- Yacht capsizes during Velux 5 Oceans race
- Belgium's KBC bank posts 1.4 percent rise in third-quarter net profit
- Swedish town searches for Ingrid Bergman look-alike for wedding reenactment
- Germany winger Odonkor out for three months
- Brazilian jobless rate falls below 10 percent in October
- Lara hopes drawn test against Pakistan helps change West Indies slide in test cricket
- Lara hopes drawn test against Pakistan helps change West Indies slide in test cricket
- Canadian premier declares Quebec a nation within united Canada
- Two Moscow protesters hang anti-government banner off bridge by Kremlin
- Yacht capsizes during Velux 5 Oceans race
- French prosecutor opens probe into EADS insider dealing allegations
- Switzerland rejects UEFA demand for law against rogue advertising
- ASEAN leaders to receive charter recommendations at December summit
- Witness claims Djindjic deputy knew of plot to assassinate Serbian prime minister
- Azeri official says Russia may cut electricity supplies
- Air France-KLM shares drop on possible merger with unprofitable Alitalia
- Divisions between "Old" and "New" Europe fading as NATO faces new challenges
- French broadcasting watchdog: Actors must wear condoms in TV porn
- Man United faces Chelsea in midst of critical two weeks
- Spain's parliament begins debate on law to reign in rampant urban development
- Norsk Hydro, Qatar Petroleum award key construction contract to Canadian group for aluminum smelter
- Hungarian PM offers support for Macedonia's bid to join NATO and EU
- Germany's Axel Springer in talks to buy stake in Poland's largest broadcaster
- Witness claims Djindjic deputy knew of plot to assassinate Serbian prime minister
- EU court rules consumers must pay import duty on alcohol, cigarettes from other EU nations
- Simpson Says He Did Book for Money
- English Soccer Schedule
- Tibetan activist sets himself on fire outside hotel of Chinese president in India
- Grenada responds to hurricane damage with resort, mega-yacht marina
- Kenyan former Olympic 1,500-meter champion Noah Ngeny announces retirement
- Canadian PM's declaration of Quebec as nation within Canada seen as potentially dangerous gambit by critics
- Ex-DaimlerChrysler manager charged with siphoning off euro40 million
- Paralyzing strike ends after Bangladesh election chief's decision to go on leave
- Japanese official says NKorea nuclear talks to be held in early December: report
- Republican congressman to visit Middle East, but scraps Syria from itinerary
- Oil prices fall in response to U.S. supply increase
- Paralyzing strike ends after Bangladesh election chief's decision to go on leave
- Bayer sells HC Starck unit for euro1.2 billion to financial investors
- Queen Elizabeth II calls soccer players `prima donnas'
- 88-year-old man stabs wife in apparent mercy killing in Spain
- Euro hits new five-month highs against U.S. dollar in light holiday trading
- Schalke wants to stop yet another Bundesliga lead switch
- Pakistan Senate approves amendments to controversial rape law despite Islamist protests
- Private equity consortium gets minority stake in Czech unit of T-Mobile International
- Greece's Alpha Bank to buy 50 percent stake in Turkish Bank
- Protestants resist deadline to nominate leader for Northern Ireland power-sharing
- Third recall motion produces nothing but show-off
- South Korea announces possible bird flu outbreak
- Taipei prosecutors issue arrest warrant for Koo Jr.
- U.N. Security Council agrees to offer assistance in Gemayel investigation
- Baghdad Sadr City bombings kill 143
- Lebanon pays last repects to slain politician
- Prosecutors question Ma over fund one more time
- Candidate lists for mayoral races in Taipei, Kaohsiung announced
- Yeh apologizes for suggestion to pardon officials
- Judicial chief accused of pocketing funds
- Bureau of health insurance questioned over drug prices
- KMT's Lai blasts delay by DPP to discuss Wu
- Lawmakers sue current, past officials
- Disputes arise over proposal for labor law
- New immigration office to begin operation in 2007
- Poll suggests English environment worsening
- In Brief
- U.S.-basher, banana tycoon battle it out in Ecuador's election
- Group bemoans terror in Chechnya
- IAEA denies Iran's request for help in building Arak
- Nigeria tries to rescue hostages
- Dutch face political uncertainty
- Death count reaches 23 in Polish blast
- In Brief
- North Korea may give up nukes, scholar claims
- India's 'no-sex' Big Brother fails to inspire its television viewers
- Bangladesh opposition blockade enters day four
- Police report two dead in India violence
- Indonesian gas explosion kills eight
- Air force attacks rebel positions in eastern Sri Lanka
- Bilingual sites strive to attract investments, tourists
- Traditional arts center ready to plan new site
- Airbus forecasts surge on demand from Asia
- Museum uses technology to make contents more accessible
- Mobile TV seen pushing broadcasting into new era
- Taiex close up 0.49%, capped by profit-taking
- Greenback weakens against yen ahead of holidays
- Investors seen regaining trust in Internet stocks
- Taiwan Q4 economic expansion accelerating
- Slovak journalist rues following Larry Flynt path
- Abu Ghraib scandal awaits a decision
- London blazes an anti-pollution trail
- Iraq's refugee camps brace for winter
- Darfur can't wait for diplomats to act
- Syria sends U.S. a signal
- Mori's visit, Taipei-Tokyo ties
- Subcontinent readies for Asian Games
- Blackhawks' loss follows a familiar pattern
- Torn tendon puts an end to Peterson's record streak
- Woods comes from behind to surprise Furyk
- Bremen deals Chelsea hard one
- Wind, shadow and collision
- Love in all its weird and wonderful forms
- A love that conquers all, time after time
- The darkest of troubles in the brightest of colors
- Mid-Brow fares dominate Golden Horse Awards
- Golden horse picks
- Events
- Theater
- Concerts
- Live Music
- Clubs &Pubs
- Hotels
- Museums
- Picks
- Galleries
- 'Seinfeld' star enters damage control mode
- The invitation is in the mail
- Aerosmith's Perry thinks 'this might be it'
- Nature inspires Mongolian rhapsody
- Loving the leftovers from Thangksgiving dinner
- French country cuisine
- U.N. drive for ban on ocean bottom trawling fails
- DGBAS RAISES ECONOMIC GROWTH FORECAST TO 4.39%
- MOI ANNOUNCES BUILDINGS FAILING ON ACCESS FOR DISABLED
- NOMENCLATURE HINDERS GOVERNMENT PROCUREMENT PACT SIGNING: MOFA
- PRESIDENT LOOKS FORWARD TO VISITING AFRICA AGAIN NEXT SPRING
- KMT CHAIRMAN VOWS TO RESIGN IF INDICTED
- PREMIER TO STUDY POSSIBILITY OF CHARTER FLIGHTS FOR CHINESE TOURISTS
- PRESIDENTIAL RECALL BID PART OF TAIWAN'S DEMOCRACY: PRESIDENT
- CLA TO STUDY NEW LEGAL PROTECTION FOR MAIDS, CAREGIVERS
- TAIWAN'S FIRST EVER CASE OF CHIKUNGUNYA FEVER CONFIRMED
- THIRD RECALL MOTION AGAINST PRESIDENT FAILS
- President Chen plans to visit Africa
- Shao improving
- More La New Bears questioned for alleged scandal
- Sincere social consciousness
- Celebrating cultural diversity through dance
- Slovenian Cabinet minister asked to step down over abortion proposal
- South African court rules gay partners have same inheritance rights as married couples
- Joubert, Weir, Sandhu and Dobrin promise strong field in Cup of Russia
- Greek government announces cuts in personal income taxes in 2007
- London's FTSE-100 index down 20.3 points at 6140.00
- Spanish federation's training ground built illegally, court rules
- European stocks end lower as oil and gas companiexs weigh heavy
- More than 300 cases of extreme drug-resistant TB confirmed
- India, Taiwan score runway wins in first matches
- Thai PM makes one-day visit to Myanmar, meets with junta chief
- Istanbul police chief says every measure will be taken for pope's safety
- Canada makes six changes to play Italy
- Siemens CEO to crack down on irregularities amid widening corruption probe
- Yacht capsizes during Velux 5 Oceans race, competitor turns back to make rescue
- Mobile TV to reach mass audience in 2008, Ericsson predicts
- Belgian court to hear Google's defense against newspaper complaints
- AC Milan's Dida out with thigh injury
- Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie spend Thanksgiving cruising around Ho Chi Minh City
- Global stocks mixed as improved German morale fails to cheer markets
- Alitalia talks hit Air France-KLM shares
- Hollywood Christmas Parade still offers glamour after 75 years
- Chilean president unveils plan to fight corruption amid scandal
- Canadian PM's declaration of Quebec as nation escalates tension over issue that has long divided the country
- Chile's Maldonado among finalists for Brazilian league's best-player award
- New push to allow imported drugs expected in Congress
- Police use video, Spanish picture book to warn Hispanics of dangers of meth trade
- Like his voice, Mick Jagger's wardrobe still rocks
- Seal, Klum Have 2nd Child Together
- Matriarch who lost grandson in conflict with Israelis turns into suicide bomber
- Anna Nicole Smith has court order blocking bid to cut utilities at Bahamas home, partner says
- Liberals side with PM on Quebec initiative while province's opposition views it as political ploy
- Madrid aims to profit from Valencia's Spanish league woes
- Matriarch who lost grandson in conflict with Israelis turns into suicide bomber
- Simpson: I Deserve Criticism for Book
- Americans Lago and Bleiler win halfpipe in Switzerland
- NYSE, Euronext name French financier Hefes to board
- Official says British premier likely to demand legislators support new nuclear deterrent
- Beloved French actor Philippe Noiret dies, aged 76
- Peru president opens Andean conference to end child malnutrition
- Silver lining: Precious metal keeps clothes from smelling
- Spanish parliament begins debate on law to rein in rampant urban development
- Crusading Mexican journalist Jesus Blancornelas dies of illness in Tijuana
- Rangers becomes first club to advance to next round of UEFA Cup
- Turkeys Try for Fast Train Out of Jersey
- Police Display Art Fakes in London
- Fan Restores 'Christmas Story' House
- Highest test cricket runscorers
- Bridge signs new contract with Chelsea
- Belarus opposition leader Milinkevich detained, spokesman says
- French presidential contender Sarkozy urges rivals to seek party candidacy
- Some US retailers begin shopping season 1 day early with Thanksgiving specials and open doors
- "Jezebel of Jazz" Anita O'Day Dies at 87
- "Jezebel of Jazz" Anita O'Day dies at 87
- Renowned Jazz Singer Anita O'Day Dies
- "Jezebel of Jazz" Anita O'Day dies at 87
- Renowned Jazz Singer Anita O'Day Dies
- Renowned Jazz Singer Anita O'Day Dies
- Renowned Jazz Singer Anita O'Day Dies
- Rangers, Newcastle, Tottenham and Blackburn advance to next round of UEFA Cup
- New Zealand goods trade deficit at near-record level, date shows
- Renowned Jazz Singer Anita O'Day Dies
- "Jezebel of Jazz" Anita O'Day dies at 87
- Renowned Jazz Singer Anita O'Day Dies
- Magician Blaine Ends Times Square Stunt
- Mining surge in Dominican Republic attracts new search for gold, copper
- Renowned Jazz Singer Anita O'Day Dies
- Renowned Jazz Singer Anita O'Day Dies
- Magician Blaine Ends Times Square Stunt
- Magician Blaine Ends Times Square Stunt
- Colombia's far-right warlords to acknowledge crimes, ask allies to do the same
- Capsized sailor to be rescued during daylight
- Renowned Jazz Singer Anita O'Day Dies
- Taiwan legislature to vote on recalling Chen
- Matriarch who lost grandson in conflict with Israelis turns into suicide bomber
- Chris Sandy, former Fresno State and Harlem Globetrotter, dies in Finland accident
- "Jezebel of Jazz" Anita O'Day dies at 87
- Paralyzing strike ends after Bangladesh election chief goes on leave
- Plain clothes officer kills one person in soccer skirmish
- Protestants resist deadline to nominate leader for Northern Ireland power-sharing
- Beloved French actor Philippe Noiret dies, aged 76
- Death of foreign oil worker illustrates increasing dangers in Nigeria's oil-rich delta
- South Korea finds bone in shipment of U.S. beef
- Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie spend Thanksgiving cruising around Ho Chi Minh City
- Amidst a sea of victims, Anne Frank's name stands out in vast Nazi archive
- Civilian deaths in military action by international forces in Afghanistan
- Taliban comeback traced to corruption, coalition killings, Pakistan
- Bones of contention: Religious relic crusader battles online auction giant
- Is television's obsession with youth about to backfire? Baby boomers are getting irritated
- Playwright Paul Rudnick offers up a comedy about gay marriage and strained friendship
- Famous people playing famous people: The perennial, Oscar-winning allure of the biopic
- James Bond theme songs: Some do it better than others
- Return of Emilio: Estevez's Kennedy connections emerge in `Bobby'
- Alan Bennett's sensational play `The History Boys' comes to the big screen with original cast
- Renee Fleming, America's leading soprano, juggles to keep it all together
- Miami rapper Pitbull marking his territory in hip-hop with new album
- Teenager Taylor Swift swiftly scores hit single as country music's youngest star
- SKorea to stop shipments from U.S. slaughterhouse after bone found in beef imports
- Renowned Jazz Singer Anita O'Day Dies
- Prominent Pollock piece preserved for public
- `Grey's Anatomy' star Katherine Heigl talks beauty, fame and life on camera
- James Spader surprised to find himself on TV, but he's relishing the experience
- Hark, hear the guitars! Trans-Siberian Orchestra becoming one of the hottest holiday tickets
- Aretha Franklin and Mary J. Blige team up for duet for 'Bobby' soundtrack
- At the Movies: Darren Aronofsky's 'The Fountain' a pretentious sci-fi extravaganza
- Video Game Reviews: A look at PS3 and Wii launch titles
- Philippine boxing champ Pacquiao returns home to victory parade in Manila
- Philippine boxing champ Pacquiao returns home to victory parade in Manila
- At the Movies: `Deck the Halls' fails to make its mark in Christmas movie canon
- At the Movies: 'Deja Vu' aims to be more complicated than the typical action flick
- Liberals side with PM on Quebec initiative while province's opposition views it as political ploy
- South Korea says low-grade bird flu kills 200 chickens south of Seoul
- Japan temporarily halts SKorean poultry imports over bird flu outbreak
- South Korea says low-grade bird flu kills 200 chickens south of Seoul
- Hitchcock headed back to Philly _ with Blue Jackets
- Japan stocks fall amid dollar's weakening against yen
- French Actor Philippe Noiret Dies at 76
- Oil prices up slightly in thin trading
- Campaigning kicks of in landmark elections in tsunami-ravaged Aceh province
- Lawyer Wants Simpson Book Off EBay
- Broadway Lyricist Betty Comden Dies
- Broadway Lyricist Betty Comden Dies
- Betty Comden, Broadway Lyricist, Dies
- Broadway Lyricist Betty Comden Dies
- Betty Comden, Broadway Lyricist, Dies
- Betty Comden, Broadway lyricist, dies of heart failure at 89
- Japan stocks fall as stronger yen hits exporters; Sanyo drops on reports of restructuring
- Betty Comden, Broadway Lyricist, Dies
- Chinese court rejects appeal of HK reporter jailed for spying, brothers say
- Ecuador's presidential rivals close campaigns, leftist criticizes Bush
- Magician Blaine Ends Times Square Stunt
- Betty Comden, Broadway lyricist, dies of heart failure at 89
- All set for formal talks between Chinese, Pakistani presidents
- Broadway Lyricist Betty Comden Dies
- Taiwan legislature to vote on recalling Chen
- Hartnell helps Predators rout Canucks
- South Korea looks to repeat Asian Games medal haul
- Thurston hopes to lead Australia to Tri-Nations title
- Miami rallies to beat Boston College
- Fiji police awaiting permission to charge military commander for sedition
- New Zealand stocks slip in quiet end-of-week trading
- Philippine shares up 0.1 percent ahead of 3Q GDP data
- Thailand plans to lift martial law before the new year
- Recall bid against Taiwanese president fails
- Tata Steel denies news reports that it would revise offer to acquire Corus
- Philippines' San Miguel Corp. still talking with Coca-Cola over soft drink unit sale
- US businessman looks to water buffalo in hopes of competing with Italy's fresh mozzarrela
- Thailand plans to lift martial law before the new year
- Drought upside: Clearing Australia's glut of wine, government body says
- University students' film remembers troops from US state who were killed in wars
- Indian actor John Abraham: A man for all seasons
- Indian actor John Abraham: A man for all seasons
- Authorities in Oaxaca, Mexico deny reporting that U.S. journalist was shot at point-blank range
- Chinese president meets with Musharraf; discusses range of issues
- China to order centrally managed state companies to hand over profits, reports say
- China grants Myanmar partial debt relief and low-interest loan
- South Korea says low-grade bird flu kills 200 chickens south of Seoul
- ANZ enters talks to buy key stake in Malaysian lender, AMMB Holdings
- Ashes: Australia declares at 602 for nine after Ponting scores 196
- China government audit finds nearly US$1 billion in misused social security funds
- Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie spend Thanksgiving cruising around Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City
- Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie spend Thanksgiving cruising around Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City
- Sony finds defect in some digital cameras
- Pitt, Jolie Spend Holiday in Vietnam
- Australian inquiry into U.N. oil-for-food scandal issues final report
- Uzbekistan accuses U.S. of having double standards on religious freedom
- Indian diplomat says talks with Sri Lanka over reducing violence fruitful
- US retailers usher in holiday season with expanded hours, generous discounts
- Dollar falls against yen in Asia on selling by U.S. banks, Japanese brokerages
- New defense chief vows to strengthen SKorea's posture against NKorean nuclear threat
- Japan stocks fall as stronger yen hits exporters; Sanyo drops on reports of restructuring
- Taiwan shares rise 0.6 percent to hit fresh 6-month high
- Pakistan, China agree to 5-year trade pact continued cooperation in nuclear power
- Israeli troops kill Hamas cameraman in Gaza
- China's Hu says Beijing committed to "constructive" role in peace between Pakistan, India
- Barmy Army tours could be scrapped, says founder
- Sony finds defect in some digital cameras, will repair for free
- SKorean president says Japan's determination needed to resume free trade talks
- Howard: Australia's foreign ownership laws won't be changed to protect Qantas
- Mongolia to name sports award after Genghis Khan
- Fiji police await permission to charge military commander for sedition
- China signs trade pact, pledges nuke help to Pakistan; seeks role in South Asia peace
- Sanyo trims first half loss, slashes additional jobs
- Southeast Asian leaders may sign counterterrorism pact at Philippine summit
- Wie fails to make cut at Casio World
- Airbus superjumbo heads home after China visits; local market outlook seen as mixed
- Japan stocks fall as stronger yen hits exporters; Sanyo drops on reports of restructuring
- Japan stocks fall as stronger yen hits exporters; Sanyo drops on reports of restructuring
- Malaysian filmmakers court controversy with planned movie on notorious robber
- Malaysian filmmakers court controversy with planned movie on notorious robber
- International bar association cancels legal training for Cambodian genocide trial
- Struggling Sanyo trims first half loss, slashes additional jobs
- Russian parliament passes 2007 budget in final reading
- Struggling Sanyo trims first half loss, slashes 2,200 additional jobs
- Globalization erodes rights of working women in Asia, say activists
- List of nominees in major categories of the 43rd Golden Horse Awards
- Dead but not forgotten, Malaysian witch doctor's legacy haunts horror movie
- Thieves, gangsters and love triangle focus of favorites for best picture at Chinese Oscars
- Ireland's Independent News & Media drops bid for APN News & Media
- Indian navy chief says the country needs to project power across the world's oceans
- Britain threatens to shut Northern Ireland Assembly if Paisley doesn't accept power-sharing post
- Russian parliament passes 2007 budget in final reading
- Kazakh writer: Borat should get national award for sparking interest in Kazakhstan
- Bahrain expects huge voter turnout after divisive election campaign
- Asashoryu remains unbeaten at Kyushu sumo
- Asashoryu remains unbeaten at Kyushu sumo
- Euro breaks through US$1.30 barrier; keeps heading up
- China signs trade pact, pledges nuclear help to Pakistan; seeks role in South Asia peace
- China signs trade pact, pledges nuclear help to Pakistan; seeks role in South Asia peace
- Renowned Jazz Singer Anita O'Day Dies
- Magician Blaine Ends Times Square Stunt
- Senator files bill to eradicate rabies in the Philippines by 2020
- China to punish officials for river poisoning that cut supplies to millions
- Dutch queen begins Cabinet talks after elections
- Hong Kong shares end flat as property stocks pull back from rally
- Amateur increases lead at Australian Masters after 2nd round
- Wie fails to make cut at Casio World
- Philippine shares up 0.1 percent ahead of 3Q GDP data
- Swiss vote on economic aid to new EU members
- Belgian unions to organize international protest march against Volkswagen next week
- British solo sailor rescued by rival after Southern Ocean capsize
- Swiss vote on economic aid to new EU members
- Riot police enter two prisons in Serbia as inmates strike
- Broadway Lyricist Betty Comden Dies
- Malaysian filmmakers court controversy with planned movie on notorious robber
- Broadway Lyricist Betty Comden Dies
- Malaysian filmmakers court controversy with planned movie on notorious robber
- Wie fails to make cut at Casio World
- Wie fails to make cut at Casio World
- British solo sailor rescued by rival after Southern Ocean capsize
- Indonesian shares climb to new record on gains in bank, Telkom stocks
- Thai shares end down 0.7 percent on profit-taking in banks and telecoms
- Most Asian markets decline as Japanese stocks fall on stronger yen; Hong Kong ends flat
- Malaysian shares rise on strong economic figures
- U.S. retailers usher in holiday season with expanded hours, generous discounts
- Lewis Hamilton to race for McLaren; first black driver in F1
- Protestant leader Ian Paisley refuses to accept nomination as power-sharing leader
- England needs more convincing victory over Springboks to stop doubters
- Lewis Hamilton to race for McLaren; first black driver in F1
- Azerbaijan defender suspended pending hearing for doping
- Poll shows Sweden's new center-right government loses ground to opposition
- Lewis Hamilton to race for McLaren; first black driver in F1
- Asian markets mixed as Japanese stocks fall on stronger yen; Hong Kong ends flat
- Grandmother turns suicide bomber against Israeli troops sweeping Gaza
- Germany's Siemens announces US$1 billion contract for power stations in Argentina
- Paris mayor: Brawl and death after PSG-Hapoel Tel Aviv match shows need to fight racism, anti-Semitism
- SKorea to stop shipments from U.S. slaughterhouse after bone found in beef imports
- Protestant leader Ian Paisley refuses to accept nomination as power-sharing leader
- Nigerian vice president to announce run for president in April elections
- International Olympic Committee president makes goodwill visit to Pakistan
- New Zealand wants clean sweep of European tour
- Fiji leader seeks to calm tensions after Australia warns of coup plot
- Chinese shares end mixed as banks retreat after recent rally
- Chinese shares end mixed as banks retreat after recent rally
- Riot police use force to end inmates strike in Serbia
- South Korea's main stock index rises on brokerage gains
- Anton Ferdinand appears in court on assault charge
- German insurer Allianz reaches labor deal that still foresees 5,700 job cuts
- Several Massachusetts stores open on Thanksgiving Day despite state's prohibitive blue laws
- Argentina's growing reputation can increase with win over fragile France
- Protestant extremist's bomb threat forces evacuation of Northern Ireland Assembly
- Tyler, Speedman film thriller in Florence
- Indian shares move up led by ONGC, Tata Steel
- India to rush chief selector Vengsarkar to South Africa due to team's poor performance
- India to rush chief selector Vengsarkar to South Africa due to team's poor performance
- London's FTSE-100 index down 53.4 points at 6086.6 at midday
- German insurer Allianz reaches labor deal that still foresees 5,700 job cuts
- U.S. retailers usher in holiday season with expanded hours, generous discounts
- Palestinians bury grandmother bomber, two Palestinians killed
- EU lawmakers warn Indonesia local Islamic laws may hurt international relations
- Protestant leader Ian Paisley refuses to accept nomination as power-sharing leader
- Tony Blair urges Northern Ireland politicians to prove that democracy works
- Bahrain expects huge voter turnout after divisive election campaign
- United States deplores escalation of violence in Iraq
- Slovene premier asks parliament to oust minister over abortion issue
- Dutch queen begins Cabinet talks after elections
- Dutch election the latest to express Europe's anxieties about the future
- Scania board formally rejects MAN offer
- China signs trade pact, pledges nuclear help to Pakistan; seeks role in South Asia peace
- Nigerian vice president to announce run for president in April elections
- Scania board formally rejects MAN offer
- Honda recalling nearly 210,000 cars over defective brake light switch
- Taiwan's Advanced Semiconductor may get $5.46 billion takeover offer from Carlyle Group-led consortium
- Zimbabwe ready to play good cricket against Bangladesh
- Zimbabwe ready to play good cricket against Bangladesh
- Domnina and Shabalin take early lead in Cup of Russia
- China punishes officials for river poisoning that cut supplies to millions
- Honda recalling nearly 210,000 cars over defective brake light switch
- 12 people accused in British horse racing probe
- French officials unite to condemn soccer violence after shooting death
- Google and Belgian newspapers will hear court verdict in early 2007
- Mosquito-borne fever hits Sri Lanka; fear closes a school
- Mosquito-borne fever hits Sri Lanka; fear closes a school
- Prosecutors offer to drop charges in Ackermann trial in return for euro5.8 million fine
- Ronaldo taunts Chelsea's acquisition of Shevchenko, Ballack
- Prosecutors offer to drop Ackermann charges in return for euro5.8 million fine
- Paroled terrorist's bomb threat brings quick end to debate on Northern Ireland deadlock
- Ukrainian prosecutors say cheap gas intended for Ukrainians was sold instead to businesses
- Greece set to lift state monopoly on universities
- German insurer Allianz reaches labor deal that still foresees 5,700 job cuts
- El Guerrouj seeks to head Moroccan athletics federation
- Scania board formally rejects MAN offer
- German parliament passes 2007 budget of euro270.5 billion
- Liv Tyler Films Thriller in S.C. Town
- Physical, mental challenges for Zanardi on return to F1
- King Letsie dissolves parliament ahead of elections
- Prosecutors offer to drop Ackermann charges in return for euro5.8 million fine
- Mexico's president-elect names Cabinet secretaries for welfare, education, agriculture, environment
- Paroled terrorist's bomb threat brings quick end to debate on Northern Ireland deadlock
- Dutch election the latest to express Europe's anxieties about the future
- EU confirms it will split up energy companies' control over supply chain
- Dutch queen begins Cabinet talks after elections
- Morales suggests removing Bolivian Senate from constitution
- Pakistan, China pledge enhanced nuclear, defense, economic cooperation
- Palestinians bury grandmother bomber, two Palestinians killed
- Tyler Hamilton, returning from doping ban, signs contract with new team
- EU confirms it will split up energy companies' control over supply chain
- U.S. stocks open lower as holiday shopping begins, dollar shows decline
- French officials unite to condemn soccer violence after shooting death
- Greek weightlifter sentenced to six month in jail for doping
- OECD says Brazil must control social security deficit, improve education
- Hampshire's Rose Bowl to gain test-match status
- EU confirms it will split up energy companies' control over supply chain
- Bombardier wins euro467 million contract to build trains for French National Railways
- Mexico's president-elect names Cabinet members in charge of welfare, education, agriculture, environment
- Central European summit held in Albania
- Volvo Cars gets OK to boost production at Swedish plant
- Bahrain expects huge voter turnout after divisive election campaign
- About 45,000 Croats opted to buy shares in local oil company
- Tyler Hamilton, returning from doping ban, signs contract with new team
- Prosecutors offer to drop Ackermann charges in return for euro5.8 million fine
- Morales suggests removing Bolivian Senate from constitution
- Romania's account deficit expands by 46 percent
- Bahrain expects huge voter turnout after divisive election campaign
- Litvinenko warns Putin from beyond grave
- Koo Jr. resigns as Chinatrust director
- Bombing death toll hits 202 in Baghdad
- KMT lawmaker sentenced to 19 years in prison
- Ma promises to step down as chairman if indicted
- DPP optimistic about elections in Taipei, Kaohsiung, Yu declares
- High-speed railway sees another train derailment
- Chen describes bid to unseat him as symbol of democracy
- Third recall motion against president fails to pass in Legislature
- In Brief
- ASC confirms takeover of flight probe
- CLA to research protection laws for caregivers
- Ratio of optimistic manufacturers down, poll says
- Taiwan logs first case of Chikungunya fever
- Suits, countersuits fly between DPP, KMT
- In Brief
- Scholars advocate end to female circumcision
- Ecuador's candidates for president close campaigns
- Russia, EU meet as trade talks stall as Poland vetoes dialogue
- Nigeria vice president to run for president, spokesman says
- Chad extends declaration of emergency
- Iran offers concessions; IAEA denies Tehran help
- Palestine militant groups offer Israel limited truce
- Lebanon's business leaders on strike to protest violence
- In Brief
- Australian oil for food inquiry submits its report
- Prime minister of East Timor calls for arrest of rebel leader
- Christie's eyes record with Asia auction
- China court insists Hong Kong reporter was a spy for Taiwan
- China, Pakistan presidents meet for talks
- Fears of civil war grow in Sri Lanka; 26 reported killed
- How precious metal can keep the odor out of smelly clothes ?even without going through a wash
- Religious relic crusader battles online auctions
- Anne Frank's name stands out in vast Nazi archive
- Lebanon's long assassination record
- China holds the cards in standoff over North Korea issue
- Dutch burqa ban hurts values, targets separatism
- 'I've got it under control'
- Asia's gender gap narrows when women go abroad
- China may ask for company profits
- Report highlights Q3 growth in global server shipments
- First shipment of U.S. beef gets banned in South Korea
- Speculation over Qantas hits a nerve in Australia
- Best 'joe' may come from poop
- China audit finds near US$1b in misused funds
- Taiex gains for ninth consecutive day
- U.S. dollar nears low in lackluster post-holiday trade
- China market outlook mixed after A380 visit
- Sidelines
- Premier League becomes ultimate toy for rich boys
- British football advances to next round of UEFA
- F1 catches the green movement
- French look to end jinx of the Pumas
- Underage Wie misses cut again in men's tournament
- Romo's passes lift Cowboys past Buccaneers
- Barmy Army threatens boycott over 'fun police'
- England struggles to reply to massive Aussie total
- SENIOR GAMBIAN OFFICIALS ARRIVING FOR VISIT
- HIGH-SPEED RAIL INAUGURAL CEREMONY TO BE HELD AS SCHEDULED: THSRC
- MOTC ASKS THSRC TO PRESENT REPORT ON LCV DERAILMENT
- CEC, NCC TO HANDLE ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN COMMERCIALS: SPOKESMAN
- OPPOSITION LAWMAKER GETS 19-YEAR SENTENCE FOR CORRUPTION
- VETERANS COMMISSION SHOULD BE UPGRADED: PRESIDENT
- KMT'S 112TH ANNIVERSARY SPENT IN PRAYER
- SEOUL EMERGES AS TOP WINNER IN 51ST ASIA-PACIFIC FILM AWARDS
- Hyatt hosts Xmas Tree lighting
- 29 farm producers win CAS certificates
- Christmas festivities on Guam start
- Italian cuisine with wine at Westin
- Pictures of scenic spots on display
- Taiwanese dialect films stage comeback
- PRESIDENT'S SON THREATENS TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION OVER FALSE REPORTS
- CENTRAL SCIENCE PARK FORECASTS ANNUAL TURNOVER OF NT$170 BILLION
- Paroled terrorist's bomb threat brings quick end to debate on Northern Ireland deadlock
- Task force proposes Tuesday internationals, insurance system for players
- One of the world's rarest elements used to kill Russian ex-spy
- Ronaldo taunts Chelsea's acquisition of Shevchenko, Ballack
- Oil prices higher on Nigeria trouble and comments from Qatar's oil minister
- European stocks end lower for third straight session
- Rooney questioned by police of scuffle outside night spot
- Police: Protestant extremist left at least 6 bombs in Northern Ireland Assembly
- Prosecutors offer to drop Ackermann charges in return for euro5.8 million payment
- U.S. retailers hope early start, generous discounts lure eager holiday shoppers
- United States deplores escalation of violence in Iraq
- EPO found in bags of blood seized in doping investigation
- Austrian TV journalist, crew briefly detained in Chechnya
- Thailand, China keep alive hopes of making Hopman Cup final
- Massachusetts governor asks court to force gay marriage question onto 2008 ballot
- Woods' wife sues Dubliner magazine for libel over 'porn' claim in satirical article
- Euro breaks through US$1.30 barrier
- Liberals side with PM on Quebec initiative while province's opposition views it as political ploy
- Tell-all book details softer side of reputed NYC mob boss
- Haniyeh says militants will halt rocket fire if Israel ends military operations in Palestinian areas; Israel rejects offer as lo
- Sources: Dispute among EADS shareholders delays Airbus jet decision
- Technip soars on Eni bid report
- Bahrain expects huge voter turnout after divisive election campaign
- U.S. stocks end lower, ending short week quietly as shopping begins, dollar shows decline
- South American countries eliminate visa requirements for their nationals
- Six degrees of 'Seinfeld': NYC's `real Kramer' and Richards
- Model for Character Talks About 'Kramer'
- Book Tells of Mob Boss' Softer Side
- Technip shares soar on bid report, Eni denies plan
- November auto sales outlook unclear, except for one automaker
- Arttu Lappi wins World Cup opener in Finland
- Expert: Spain hopes to eliminate mad cow disease by 2010
- Carlyle Group in talks to purchase Taiwanese semiconductor company
- U.S. catfish growers face growing global competition
- Swedish Town Seeks Bergman Look-Alike
- Democrats won't find it easy to enact remaining 9/11 commission recommendations
- Neither Jagger Nor Clothes Miss a Beat
- Haniyeh says militants will halt rocket fire if Israel ends military operations in Palestinian areas; Israel rejects offer as lo
- Neither Jagger Nor Clothes Miss a Beat
- Memphis Black Radio Pioneer Dies at 91
- Burke's tremors, other secrets are revealed on extended 'Grey's Anatomy'
- Azerbaijan cuts broadcasting of first independent TV station, orders eviction of opponents
- NYSE CEO Thain heading to China to lure listings and explore Asian expansion ideas
- Memphis black radio pioneer whose station helped launch B.B. King's career dead at 91
- CVRD, ThyssenKrupp sign contract for iron ore, pellets
- Swiss players to get US$445,000 for victory at 2008 European Championship
- French officials investigate, condemn soccer violence after shooting death
- Burns Debuts New Documentary, 'The War'
- French officials investigate, condemn soccer violence after shooting death
- British solo sailor rescued by rival after Southern Ocean capsize
- Brazil's CVRD, Germany's ThyssenKrupp sign deal for iron ore, pellets
- Offer of baby on Craigslist Web site triggers police probe, hoax suspected
- Mexico's president-elect names aides in charge of welfare, education, agriculture, environment
- Northern Ireland politicians miss power-sharing deadline, then flee bomb-toting Protestant
- Sebestyen, Joubert lead after short program in Cup of Russia
- Dunga: Brazil doesn't have that many all-star players
- Wal-Mart's Web site stalls temporarily on Black Friday due to surge in traffic
- It was a watershed election for media organizations, too
- Athletes look for ways around new team rules aimed to improve team's image
- Dollar plunges to 19-month low against euro
- Venezuela tax authority bills Shell US$17.7 million (euro13.5 million)
- Federal regulators ask Ford to disclose details about business in Syria, Sudan
- NASA doesn't hear anything from Mars Global Surveyor, likely ending mission to map Red Planet
- At CIA, Robert Gates advocated air strikes against Nicaragua in 1984, documents say
- On Iran-Contra's 20th anniversary, private group releases documents about Gates' role
- Exhibit Gives American Indians a Voice
- German Standings
- The Real Kramer: That's Not Me
- Schalke holds onto Bundesliga lead
- Canada unveils national cancer control strategy
- U.S. stocks fall, ending short week quietly as shopping begins, dollar shows decline
- Astros Sign Carlos Lee, Woody Williams
- Schalke holds onto Bundesliga lead
- The Real Kramer: That's Not Me
- Oil prices rise after attack on oil facility in Nigeria, weakening of dollar
- Neither Jagger Nor Clothes Miss a Beat
- Memphis Black Radio Pioneer Dies at 91
- Book Tells of Mob Boss' Softer Side
- Swedish Town Seeks Bergman Look-Alike
- Massachusetts governor asks court to force gay marriage question onto 2008 ballot
- Feds: Linkin Park Fan Hacks Phone Data
- Fan hacks into cell phone data for Linkin Park's lead singer, threatens wife, feds say
- Lebanon's Shiite leaders revive threat of mass protests to challenge government
- Athletes look for ways around new team rules aimed to improve team's image
- Wheat, soybean, corn futures climb in thin trading
- Israeli troops clash with militants in Gaza; boy, militant killed
- Syria appears to be staying away from Tehran summit amid diplomatic maneuvers over Iraq
- Pakistan, China pledge enhanced nuclear, defense, economic cooperation
- Expect something funky from Funk in Skins Game
- Fiji leader seeks to calm tensions after Australia warns of coup plot
- Bahrain expects huge voter turnout after divisive election campaign
- West Indies makes player changes for one-day series
- Northern Ireland politicians miss power-sharing deadline, then flee bomb-toting Protestant
- Kazakh Says Borat Creator Deserves Prize
- Nation's retailers hope early start, generous discounts lure eager holiday shoppers
- Congregants reach out to teens accused of vandalizing church, plan to give them gifts
- Bolivia divided over Morales' push for further reforms
- Croat team hit again by injury
- Bolivia divided over Morales' push for further reforms
- Lebanon's crisis worsens with 2-day strike ahead of decisive Cabinet session
- U.S. catfish growers face growing competition from Asia
- Ashes: England reeling at 118-5, needing 285 to avoid follow-on
- Separatist party supports prime minister's Quebec initiative
- Banana baron faces off against Chavez friend for Ecuadorean presidency
- Iranian, South Korean films dominate 51st Asia-Pacific Film Festival awards
- Iranian, South Korean films dominate 51st Asia-Pacific Film Festival awards
- Love triangle faces off with thieves, gangsters at Chinese Oscars
- Japan's chief nuclear envoy to visit China for talks with officials
- Iranian, South Korean films dominate 51st Asia-Pacific Film Festival awards
- Iranian, South Korean films dominate 51st Asia-Pacific Film Festival awards
- Iranian, South Korean films dominate 51st Asia-Pacific Film Festival awards
- Ashes: McGrath takes 6-50; England out for 157
- Despite Baghdad violence, more US troops still dying in Anbar
- US retailers hope early start, generous discounts lure eager holiday shoppers
- China's Hu to tour ancient Pakistan cultural center in landmark visit
- Flyers ruin Hitchcock's debut with Blue Jackets
- China's Hu to tour ancient Pakistan cultural center in landmark visit
- Rose takes 3rd-round lead at Australian Masters
- Prominent Chinese AIDS activist missing ahead of World AIDS Day, group says
- Prominent Chinese AIDS activist missing ahead of World AIDS Day, group says
- Bangladesh launches polio vaccination to reach 24 million children under 5
- Bangladesh launches polio vaccination to reach 24 million children under 5
- Botham criticizes England for defensive selections
- Botham criticizes England for defensive selections
- Taiwan unlikely to oppose takeover of chip firm ASE by U.S. investment group Carlyle
- Taiwan unlikely to oppose takeover of chip firm ASE by U.S. investment group Carlyle
- China's Hu to tour ancient Pakistan cultural center in landmark visit
- Rose takes 3rd-round lead at Australian Masters
- Ashes: Australia takes 626-run lead
- India reiterates claim to northeastern territory in dispute with China
- Bahrain expects huge voter turnout after divisive election campaign
- Bahrain expects huge voter turnout after divisive election campaign
- South Korea official says bird flu outbreak was caused by virulent H5N1 strain
- Official: South Korean bird flu outbreak caused by virulent H5N1 strain
- Official: South Korean bird flu outbreak caused by virulent H5N1 strain
- Official: South Korean bird flu outbreak caused by virulent H5N1 strain
- Cambodian, international officials fail to agree on rules for Khmer Rouge genocide trials
- Asashoryu wins title at Kyushu meet
- Asashoryu wins title at Kyushu meet
- Men Seek Apology From Ex-'Seinfeld' Star
- Ashes: Ponting, McGrath demoralize England
- Tamil Tiger suicide camp bombed in northern Sri Lanka, military says
- Coach King wants West Indies to improve fielding
- Coach King wants West Indies to improve fielding
- Prominent Chinese AIDS activist missing ahead of World AIDS Day, group says
- Prominent Chinese AIDS activist missing ahead of World AIDS Day, group says
- McGrath return spells trouble for England
- Japanese athletes gear up for Asian Games, vow to do their best
- Rights group wants UN to monitor alleged Sri Lanka rights violations
- Official: South Korean bird flu outbreak caused by virulent H5N1 strain
- Tens of thousands rally in South Korean capital against free trade with US
- Tens of thousands rally in South Korean capital against free trade with US
- India's Singh tied for lead at Casio World
- India's Singh tied for lead at Casio World
- Marquez set to gain Spanish citizenship
- Tamil Tiger suicide camp bombed in northern Sri Lanka, military says
- Mauritius asks India to develop remote Agalega Islands into tourist resort
- China's Hu tours ancient Pakistan cultural center; China signs new arms deal
- Brazil downs U.S. at volleyball worlds
- Brazil downs U.S. at volleyball worlds
- China executes migrant worker for rampage that left 3 dead
- Bahrain voters throng polls after divisive election campaign
- Malaysia taking more aggressive steps against HIV, official says
- Malaysia taking more aggressive steps against HIV, official says
- Thousands rally as Nigerian VP prepares to announce presidential bid
- Wennemars wins second men's 1,500-meter World Cup race
- Authorities evict opposition media, party from offices in Azerbaijan's capital
- China, Pakistan strike wide-ranging accord on economy, defense, anti-terrorism and trade
- North Korean capital decked with banners extolling nuclear status
- Tri-Nations: Australia beats new Zealand 16-12 in extra time
- Wennemars wins second men's 1,500-meter World Cup race
- Brazil downs U.S. at volleyball worlds
- Brazil downs U.S. at volleyball worlds
- Belfast extremist charged with attempting to murder Sinn Fein leaders
- Patel out of third one-dayer
- Official: SKorean bird flu outbreak caused by 'highly pathogenic' type of H5N1
- Wennemars wins second men's 1,500-meter World Cup race
- North Korean capital decked with banners extolling nuclear status
- Dutch queen speaks to leaders of minor political parties ahead of coalition negotiations
- Austria's finance minister says he may stay in post under a new government
- Military: Tamil Tiger suicide camp bombed in northern Sri Lanka; rebels deny claim
- Belfast extremist charged with attempting to murder Sinn Fein leaders
- Japan beats Korea 54-0 to qualify for 2007 World Cup
- Japan beats Korea 54-0 to qualify for 2007 World Cup
- Lebanon's crisis worsens as Hezbollah renews threats for protests ahead of key Cabinet meeting
- Muslim clothing designer: Modesty does not have to look mundane
- China, Pakistan strike wide-ranging accord on economy, defense, anti-terrorism and trade
- Prosecutors open inquiry into shooting death after Paris soccer match
- Italian documentary on alleged fraud in last election touches off political storm
- Peter Chan wins best director at Golden Horse Awards
- Nigerian VP declares presidential bid
- Zanardi completes return to Formula One seven years later
- Bush gives thanks to U.S. troops, renews commitment to hurricane victims
- Authorities evict opposition media, party from offices in Azerbaijan's capital
- Svartedal and Majdic win sprint races in northern Finland
- Struggling Charlton draws 1-1 with Everton
- South Korea to slaughter 236,000 poultry after outbreak of bird flu
- Royal: Integration of minorities key to French economic survival
- Military: Tamil Tiger suicide camp bombed in northern Sri Lanka; rebels deny claim
- Warsaw says Belarusian spy working against Poland arrested in Lithuania
- Stanojevic scores two tries as Italy routs Canada 41-6
- 'Perhaps Love' takes top honors at Taiwan's Golden Horse film awards
- About 50,000 fans protest Brazilian club's struggles
- France's Chappuis wins Nordic Combined opener
- France 27, Argentina 26
- Dominici scores two tries and France holds on to beat Argentina 27-26
- India to meet Taiwan in Asian Hopman Cup final
- Incoming US House majority leader says Democrats will push for new direction in Iraq
- India to meet Taiwan in Asian Hopman Cup final
- HONG KONG FILMS WON BIG IN GOLD HORSE AWARDS
- Sincere social consciousness
- Pinoy Express launches 'Christmas in Taiwan' essay-writing contest
- OFWs' remittances to reach US$13 billion in 2006
- Cheap plane tickets for Filipinos
- Cultural ambassadors
- Community organizations
- The salvation the Bible teaches
- Overseas mother faces an empty nest, misses her kids' presence
- Manila tightens ID verification system
- In Brief
- Victims of Marcos era to receive compensation
- Men arrested for smuggling peso coins to China
- Police chief threatens to fire officers
- Verdict delayed until December in rape trail of four U.S. Marines
- Top journalist Max Soliven dies at age 77
- Pacquiao gets hero's welcome in Philippines
- Season's Greetings Contest
- Suffering in silence
- Migrant finds her 'greener pasture'
- Vietnam:changing as the world's businesses rush in
- Aggies hold lead to top arch rival
- Ferguson hopes to reverse roles with main contender Chelsea
- Aussies take Tri-Nations rugby league tournament
- Ponting looks to bury feeble England
- Asashoryu clinches title in Kyushu
- Sidelines
- Astros get Lee; may impact Yankee moves
- Manny Legace gets victory in return to former home
- Rose poised to end title drought at competitive Australian Masters
- Mavs topping Spurs on road no longer a surprise
- German police get phoney patrolman
- Events
- Theater
- Concerts
- Museums
- Galleries
- Iran, Korea films dominate awards
- Californian tearoom run by religious sect fights against health codes, saying God's law is greater
- Banished Roma still struggle in Balkans
- Attempts to introduce U.N. ban on trawling frustrated
- In Brief
- More than 300 schools in south of Thailand close due to slayings
- Chinese activist missing ahead of AIDS Day
- Colombo confirms viral fever outbreak
- Somali Islamists mass soldiers at frontline
- Bahrainis flock to polls
- Sectarian violence continues in bloody Iraq
- In Brief
- DPP councilor candidate physically assaults Ma
- Hotels in Taipei certified 'safe, quiet and clean'
- Ligi Lee rushed to hospital after swallowing sleeping pills in attempted suicide
- Taipei City mayoral contest heats up
- Premier Su hails ASE buyout by Carlyle Group
- Rwanda severs relations with France over Kagame
- Ukraine marks anniversary of Stalin's brutal famine
- British authorities say radiation killed Russian spy
- Chen's son threatens to sue media
- Golden Horse dominated by Cantonese films
- NAVY TO FOLLOW TWO-STAGE PLAN IN SUB PROCUREMENT: OFFICIAL
- MAYORAL CANDIDATES DISCUSS WAYS TO GLOBALIZE TAIPEI
- Australia bushfire lines drawn around Jurassic pines
- PRESIDENT EXHORTS COUNTRY TO LOOK FORWARD
- Carlyle proposes buyout of ASE Inc.
- PREMIER'S MOTHER HOSPITALIZED
- TAIWAN TUNA CATCH QUOTA REINSTATED
- AFRICAN 'ELEPHANT MAN' TO RECEIVE FURTHER SURGERY IN TAIWAN
- LOCAL CARRIER TO LAUNCH KAOHSIUNG-PHILIPPINES CHARTER FLIGHTS
- KMT CAUCUS THREATENS TO FREEZE CEC BUDGET
- TAIWAN MIGHT HAVE 100,000 YOUNG VOLUNTEERS BY 2007
- Australia beats Scotland 44-15 to end tour on high note
- Hundreds of thousands join Venezuela's top presidential contender for campaign march
- Leading scorers in the Bundesliga
- OSCE report says Albania's bitter political climate affecting electoral reform
- Placido Domingo lends his voice to the hearing-impaired
- World Cup ski jumping canceled because of bad weather
- South Africa beats England 25-14, with 20 points from Andre Pretorius
- HELP WANTED: Daring thrill-seekers, curious adventurers _ call the CIA.
- OSCE report says Albania's bitter political climate affecting electoral reform
- U.S. involved in Iraq war longer than it was in World War II
- Klose lifts Bremen over Arminia; Deisler makes winning return for Bayern
- Saturday's Bundesliga summaries
- Tenor Lends Voice to Hearing Cause
- Workers stage nationwide demonstration in Portugal to protest social and economic reforms
- Juventus downs Lecce 4-1, maintains unbeaten record
- Authorities evict opposition media, party from offices in Azerbaijan's capital
- Domingo Lends Voice to Hearing Impaired
- Dominici scores two tries and France holds on to beat Argentina 27-26
- Meier takes gold at Cup of Russia
- Aberdeen goes to second place with 3-0 victory over Dunfermline
- Stanojevic scores two tries as Italy routs Canada 41-6
- Serbian police: another suspect arrested in prime minister Djindjic's assassination
- South Africa and France break losing streaks; England coach Robinson in trouble
- Tenn. Jail Web Cam Jeopardizes Security
- Rooney signs two-year contract extension with Man United
- Gerrard lifts Liverpool to 1-0 victory over Man City
- All Blacks perform haka in locker room to protest at Welsh Rugby Union
- Lebanese government approves U.N. tribunal, heightening standoff with Hezbollah
- All Blacks perform haka in locker room to protest at Welsh Rugby Union
- Rodriguez Has 2 Movies Opening Soon
- More than 200,000 march through Spain's capital protesting government's proposed talks with ETA
- New Zealand beats Wales 45-10 for clean sweep of European tour
- Dominican Republic wants Saudi Arabia to build oil refinery in Caribbean country
- Dutch queen speaks to leaders of minor political parties before coalition negotiations
- Juventus downs Lecce 4-1 in Serie B; Chievo beats Udinese 2-0 for first win in Serie A
- Anelka's two goals lift Bolton over Arsenal 3-1
- Juventus downs Lecce 4-1 in Serie B; Chievo beats Udinese 2-0 for first win in Serie A
- Kramnik draws first game against Deep Fritz
- Joubert, Meier take gold at Cup of Russia
- Lebanese government approves U.N. tribunal, heightening standoff with Hezbollah
- New Zealand beats Wales 45-10 for clean sweep of European tour
- Nine-man AEK beats Egaleo 2-1
- Poutiainen leading after first leg of giant slalom, Paerson out, Olympic champ Mancuso behind
- South Africa and France break losing streaks; England coach Robinson in trouble
- Hundreds of thousands rally to back Venezuelan opposition leader in presidential vote
- Lebanese government approves U.N. tribunal, heightening standoff with Hezbollah
- Soriano wants to warm up for Cubs in Dominican winter league
- Ronaldinho double helps leader Barcelona crush Villarreal 4-0
- E.U. observers' final report calls Mexican elections free, transparent
- PSV crushes FC Utrecht 5-0, extends league lead
- Venezuela's Chavez says Castro recovering and mentally sharp
- Rodriguez Has 2 Movies Opening Soon
- E.U. observers' final report calls Mexican elections free, transparent
- Zettel wins GS for first career World Cup win, Olympic champ Mancuso seventh
- New Zealand beats Wales 45-10 for clean sweep of European tour
- Bodmer scores late equalizer to keep Lille in second place
- Lebanese government approves U.N. tribunal, heightening standoff with Hezbollah
- AC Milan beats Messina 1-0 in Serie A; Juventus downs Lecce 4-1 in Serie B
- 'King of the Skins' off to fine start
- Zettel wins GS for first career World Cup win, Olympic champ Mancuso seventh
- All Blacks perform haka in changing room to protest Welsh Rugby Union
- Wal-Mart says it expects to post 0.1 decline in same-store sales in November
- 2007 Rugby World Cup Pools
- Ronaldinho double helps leader Barcelona crush Villarreal 4-0
- Georgia qualify for 2007 Rugby World Cup
- Domingo Lends Voice to Hearing Impaired
- Richards to Appear on Civil Rights Show
- Richards to Appear on Jesse Jackson Show
- Australians pray for rain as drought-of-the-century continues
- Belfast extremist charged with attempting to murder Sinn Fein leaders
- Rev. Jackson: Michael Richards' participation in radio program is a chance to apologize
- Eternal bridesmaid Zettel finally elopes with first place
- List of winners in major categories of the 43rd Golden Horse Awards
- Hong Kong pop idol, mainland actress prove mettle at Chinese Oscars
- Lebanese government approves U.N. tribunal, heightening standoff with Hezbollah
- Ashes: Australia declares with 647-run lead after Langer reaches 100
- HELP WANTED: Daring thrill-seekers, curious adventurers _ call the CIA.
- Wealthy Chinese seek partners aboard country's first matchmaking cruise
- Richards to Appear on Civil Rights Show
- Peruvian youngsters eke out living scrounging for recyclables in fetid garbage dumps
- Leftist economist, banana baron facing off in Ecuador presidential election
- Richards to Appear on Jesse Jackson Show
- 'Hate Is Not A Family Value': Schools adjust to transgender teachers
- Leftist protesters try to 'encircle' police in southern Mexico city of Oaxaca
- Old German language re-emerging as some Mennonites forced to take part in modern world
- Australia could have nuclear power within a decade, official says
- Ending sectarian violence to dominate Bush-al-Maliki summit
- Zanardi overjoyed as he makes history with Formula One test drive
- 'Teen Tweens': Kids are growing up faster _ but is that a good thing?
- One woman's return to a ravaged country
- Hundreds of thousands rally for Venezuelan opposition candidate
- At least 20 Chinese miners dead in coal mine explosion
- Bahrain voters throng polls after divisive election campaign
- Ashes: England struggling to save the first test
- At least 41 Chinese miners dead in coal mine explosions, 6 missing
- Tranquil Mancuso untroubled by hip twinges and travel travails
- Chivas advances to semifinals
- Labor Party says Australian state election win signals voters concern about climate change
- At least 53 Chinese miners dead in coal mine explosions, 6 missing
- Amid questions about crimped US oil supply, industry denies manipulation to keep prices up
- Richards, Jackson to Discuss Racist Rant
- Rodriguez Has 2 Movies Opening Soon
- Burns Debuts New Documentary 'The War'
- Robert Kupperman, US official who warned of terrorism for three decades, dies at age 71
- Leftist protesters try to 'encircle' police in Oaxaca; 9 injured
- Robert Kupperman, US official who warned of terrorism for three decades, dies at age 71
- Ashes: Collingwood leads England resistance
- Leftist economist, banana baron facing off in Ecuador presidential election
- South Korea begins slaughtering poultry to stem spread of bird flu virus
- Richards, Jackson to Discuss Racist Rant
- Deadline missed for Nepal rebels to join interim parliament
- Indonesian president to begin visit to Japan, expected to sign outline for trade deal
- In New York ad, Ono calls for healing on anniversary of Lennon's death
- John Lennon's Widow Calls for Healing
- Witness in trial of blind Chinese activist taken away by police, lawyer says
- Australian Masters Scores
- China's Hu wraps landmark Pakistan visit deepening economic, military ties
- In Times Ad, Yoko Ono Calls for Healing
- Justin Rose breaks four year winning drought in Australian Masters
- John Lennon's Widow Calls for Healing
- 19 conmen detained in southwest China for impersonating monks and selling fake goods
- India's Hindu nationalist party retains moderate leader as its president
- Lara has two tough jobs at hand in third test against Pakistan
- Bahrain voters throng polls after divisive election campaign
- Indonesian president to begin visit to Japan, expected to agree on outline for trade deal
- Asashoryu finishes perfect at Kyushu sumo
- After EU, enlargement fatigue spreads to NATO
- Ashes: Warne takes four wickets, Australia closes in on a win
- India's Singh wins Casio World
- South Africa bats first in third one-dayer
- Spanish world track cycling champion dies after crash in Belgium
- Germany's Nico Hulkenberg wins Malaysia feature race
- Deep Impact wins Japan Cup, Ouija Board third
- Bangladesh recalls Mohammad Asraful to play against Zimbabwe
- Collingwood: One hit, I wonder?
- China's Hu wraps landmark Pakistan visit deepening economic, military ties
- Chinese oil painting fetches record US$6.92 million
- Australia's captain, strike bowler struggling with injuries
- Zuleta fails in bid to re-sign with Hawks
- World Cup Nordic Combined event called off because of strong winds
- Belbin and Agosto win Cup of Russia ice dance gold
- "Sherrybaby" named best film at Stockholm International Film Festival
- Belbin and Agosto win ice dance gold at Cup of Russia
- Warriors beat the Jazz 91-78
- Islamist candidates dominate Bahrain's parliamentary elections
- French Socialists officially anoint Royal as presidential race picks up steam
- Friesinger breaks track record to win sixth straight World Cup race
- Merkel's party argues over future direction
- Berlusconi falls ill during speechon touches off political storm
- Thailand's former PM Thaksin may drop out of politics, says lawyer
- Democratic Alliance leader plans to stand down next year
- Kemp scores century as South Africa rebuts Indian attack with world record partnership
- Police officer released after shooting PSG fan
- Italy downs Cuba in volleyball worlds
- Dutch Finance Minister Gerrit Zalm confirms he is quitting politics
- Iran is ready to help the U.S. on Iraq, Ahmadinejad
- Berlusconi slumps at podium during emotional speech
- Police ban demonstrations around presidential house in Bangladesh capital
- USC downs Notre Dame 44-24
- Rent dispute between airlines, L.A. airport agency could lead to higher ticket prices
- Leftist economist, banana baron facing off in Ecuador presidential election
- For Iraqi police, just staying alive is a full-time job
- West Ham's Argentines struggling at Upton Park
- British police try to sift fact from fiction in death of former Russian spy
- Richards Says He's 'Shattered' by Tirade
- Friesinger breaks track record to win sixth straight World Cup race
- Swiss voters approve economic aid to new EU members according to initial projections
- Michael Richards says he is 'shattered' by racial tirade at comedy club
- Ronning, Kuitunen win classic-style races
- Police ban demonstrations around presidential house in Bangladesh capital
- On Radio, Comic Apologizes for Tirade
- Iran is ready to help the U.S. on Iraq, Ahmadinejad
- French Socialists officially anoint Royal as presidential race picks up steam
- Laporte urges France team to show more confidence
- Polish governing party hopes to keep Warsaw city hall in local elections
- Leftist economist, banana baron facing off in Ecuador presidential election
- Swedish Town Seeks Bergman Look-Alike
- Liv Tyler Films Thriller in S.C. Town
- Leading banks competing to finance Eurotunnel restructuring
- About 8,000 opposition activists rally in Pakistan against amendments to rape laws
- About 8,000 opposition activists rally in Pakistan against amendments to rape laws
- South Africa defeats India by 106 runs
- Ecuadoreans living in Spain vote in their country's runoff presidential election
- Newcastle beats Portsmouth 1-0 in English Premier League
- Man United manager pleads for more fan support against Chelsea
- Jordan's Islamist party rebukes Bush's visit, calling him a 'war criminal'
- Florida's 'national model' for fair elections now under scrutiny in US
- India beats Taiwan in Asian Hopman Cup final
- Ajax loses to Sparta, drops to third in Dutch league
- Celtic rallies from two goals down to draw with Hibernian in Scottish league
- US lawmaker leaves judicial nominee in limbo over gay marriage issue
- England restores pride, but Aussies close in on victory
- India blanks Taiwan duo in tennis final
- Rose breaks through with Masters title
- France survives scare to break losing streak against Pumas
- All Blacks conclude northern rampage in style
- World track cycling champ dies after crash
- As salaries rise in the NHL, so does the pressure
- NBA players concerned about Stern's power grip
- USC thumps Irish to edge closer to title game
- Allardyce blasts Wenger after stunning Bolton win
- Ronaldinho fulfills boyhood dream
- IMO head to serve another term
- Taiwan's international ports register rise in cargo volume
- American President Lines creates own organization in Estonia
- Evergreen's S-type fleet now seven strong
- Planned alliance with Alitalia would not lead to job cuts, says Air France CEO
- Strong finish expected for U.S. bourse in 2006
- Vietnamese are rushing into e-business
- Final test flight takes A380 plane around the world
- The sweet'n lowdown on a family's soured past with the artificial sweetener business
- Siemens official sees potential for interactive TV market in Taiwan
- Germany's image hit by wave of corporate corruption cases
- In Brief
- China painting sold for record US$6.9m in Hong Kong
- Kyoto to ban flashing neon ads, says newspaper
- Many consumers seen overdosing on energy drinks, caffeine pills
- Gibson owes 'Kramer' big time after racist tirade
- Why not cooperate with Syria, Iran?
- Mayoral campaigns need substance
- U.S. intelligence agency seeks new blood via TV ads, Web site
- Forced golf course pits communists against new rich in China
- Peru children eke out living scrounging for recyclables
- Many urge U.S. to do more to aid Agent Orange victims
- In Brief
- Timor army, rebel leaders call for talks
- India's Hindu nationalist party votes to retain leader
- Deadline missed for Nepal rebels to join parliament
- Taliban release two reporters in Afghanistan
- Troops, rebels in Sri Lanka exchange artillery fire
- China explosions leave 53 dead
- In Brief
- Al-Maliki struggles with criticism ahead of Bush summit
- UK officials move to allay fears after former spy's radiation death
- Correa seen leading in Ecuador
- U.S. police kill unarmed man on his wedding day
- Director John Woo stays at Regent
- Shangri-La CEO wins accolades
- Imperial Hotel presents winter special
- Jeannie Cheng to give piano recital at Concert Hall
- Regent offers American Wagyu Beef
- Landis Taipei features hotpot delight
- Miramar bags fire safety award
- New Taipei Harbor terminal set to be completed by 2008
- High-speed rails seen unprepared for launch
- Cheng sets plans to attract youths to travel in Taiwan
- In Brief
- Kaohsiung mayor hopefuls slam CEC for holding forum in Taipei
- Chang fails in attempt to deluge Ma in south
- Taipei debate focuses on corruption issues
- KMT caucus threatens to freeze CEC budget
- Prosecutor denies pressure existed to indict Ma
- Witness in trial of activist held, lawyer reports
- Chen sees Taiex hitting 10,000
- Pinochet takes blame for past atrocities
- Government restriction spurs ASE stock sale
- Taiwan quota for tuna catch gets reinstated
- Palestine fires rockets after truce
- DPP CAUCUS QUESTIONS PROPRIETY OF KMT THREAT
- PRESIDENT CALLS FOR COMPLETION OF PALI-WUGU EXPRESSWAY IN 2008
- KITCHEN WASTE CAN BE CASH COW: ENVIRONMENT OFFICIALS
- RECENTLY APPROVED DIET PILLS CAN HELP TEENAGERS: DOCTOR
- DPP TO DEAL WITH FIRST LADY'S DISCIPLINARY VIOLATION THIS WEEK
- MANDATORY HIV/AIDS SCREENING FOR PREGNANT WOMEN TO BE DECIDED IN 2007
- TAIWAN COMPLETES FTA CONSULTATIONS WITH EL SALVADOR, HONDURAS
- CHIEF PROSECUTOR DENIES SETTING DEADLINE FOR MAYORAL FUND CASE
- CABINET DENIES INTERFERING WITH JUDICIAL PROBE ON TAIPEI MAYOR
- WOMEN ASSUMING MORE IMPORTANT ROLES IN MILITARY
- Totti scores twice to lead AS Roma over Sampdoria 4-2 in Serie A
- Newcastle beats Portsmouth, Tottenham downs Wigan in English Premier League
- Iraq's soccer team replaces suspended Iran in second round of Asian Games
- Ecuadoreans living in Spain vote in their country's runoff presidential election
- Celtic rallies for draw; Rangers goes second in Scottish Premier League
- Totti scores twice to lead AS Roma over Sampdoria 4-2 in Serie A
- Doll determined to stay at Hamburg despite nightmare season
- Ireland beat Pacific Islanders 61-17
- Democrats say they will take on investigations that could bring out US partisan divide
- Executives, policy-makers debate India's economic prospects, challenges
- Newcastle beats Portsmouth, Tottenham downs Wigan in English Premier League
- British minister criticizes Putin as police probe death of former Russian spy
- In the language of Washington, things are not as they seem
- African corruption is focus of case at World Court
- Bush plans week of high-stakes diplomacy as he ponders course ahead in Afghanistan, Iraq
- Manchester United draws 1-1 with Chelsea in Premier League
- Totti scores twice to lead AS Roma over Sampdoria 4-2 in Serie A
- Police officer released after shooting PSG fan
- Valerenga stays unbeaten by drawing 1-1 with AIK
- Ex-Italian Premier Berlusconi slumps over at podium during emotional speech
- Wallace scores 26 points for Ireland in 61-17 win over Islanders
- Ecuadoreans living in Spain vote in their country's runoff presidential election
- African corruption is focus of case at World Court
- Ireland beats Islanders 61-17
- Zaragoza draws 1-1 with Celta in Spanish league
- Leftist economist, banana baron facing off in Ecuador presidential election
- On Radio, Comic Apologizes for Tirade
- Filmmakers Taking Aim on Corporations
- Thousands denounce upcoming papal visit to Turkey as tensions mount
- Valerenga stays unbeaten in Royal league after 1-1 draw with AIK
- Penguins, Bond Lead Holiday Box Office
- `Happy Feet,' `Casino Royale' pace solid holiday weekend
- French Socialists officially anoint Royal as presidential race picks up steam
- Senior Hezbollah official vows to press ahead with protests to topple U.S.-backed Lebanese government
- Rival volleyball federation to be based in Lausanne
- US senator urges Pakistan to do more to ease violence in Afghanistan
- Schild leads after opening run, poised to win 2nd straight slalom
- Iraq replaces Iran in soccer draw, basketball qualifiers decided at Doha
- Bundesliga Soccer Summaries
- Manchester United draws 1-1 with Chelsea in Premier League
- Stuttgart holds on against Moenchengladbach to share second place
- Olympiakos beats Larissa 4-0, retains lead in Greek league
- Colombian senator acknowledges signing loyalty pledge to paramilitary groups
- Senior Hezbollah official vows to press ahead with protests to topple U.S.-backed Lebanese government
- Olympiakos beats Larissa 4-0, retains lead in Greek league
- Leftist economist, banana baron facing off in Ecuador presidential election
- Wagner, socialite and Dr. Seuss collaborator, dies at 90
- India Revives 'Millionaire' Takeoff
- Leftist protesters set buildings ablaze in embattled colonial city of Oaxaca
- Thomert scores equalizer, Lens moves into third place in French league
- Raul goal brings Madrid victory over Valencia in Spanish league
- South Korean movie wins top Greek film festival award
- Justin Rose wins Australian Masters to break 4-year drought
- Movie about birth of Jesus premieres at the Vatican
- Leftist protesters set buildings ablaze in embattled colonial city of Oaxaca
- Hundreds of thousands rally for Chavez in Venezuelan capital
- Film festival in Jamaica scraps plans to sell Peter Tosh guitar due to dispute
- Sao Paulo beats Cruzeiro 2-0 in Brazilian league
- U.S. retailers have a good start to the holiday season, but will momentum continue?
- Canada's Kucera wins super giant slalom
- Trinidad's cricket match venues receive initial clearance for World Cup
- Film festival in Jamaica scraps plans to sell Peter Tosh guitar
- Schild wins 2nd straight slalom for another Austrian 1-2
- On Radio, Comic Apologizes for Tirade
- Suspected IRA dissident charged with firebombing Belfast stores
- Police officer released after shooting PSG fan
- Chavez pledges to dedicate re-election victory to Cuba's Castro
- Inter Milan beats Palermo 2-1 to extend its lead atop the Serie A
- Raul goal brings Madrid victory over Valencia in Spanish league, Sevilla wins
- Exit polls give leftist nationalist wide lead in Ecuador presidential race
- Inter Milan beats Palermo 2-1 to extend its lead atop the Serie A
- Malouda helps Lyon move 14 points clear in French league
- Exit polls: leftist nationalist leads billionaire in Ecuador presidential race
- Italian Soccer Capsules
- Raul goal brings Madrid victory over Valencia in Spanish league, Sevilla wins
- Gimnastic fires coach Sampedro
- Bush plans week of high-stakes diplomacy as he ponders course ahead in Afghanistan, Iraq
- Exit polls: leftist nationalist leads billionaire in Ecuador presidential race
- Ames wins playoff hole to take Skins Game title
- News Media Have Watershed Election, Too
- Exit polls: leftist nationalist leads billionaire in Ecuador presidential race
- `All My Children' becomes 1st U.S. TV show with male character becoming a woman
- Jenna and Barbara Bush revel in Argentina's pasttime by taking in Boca Juniors soccer triumph
- Exit polls: leftist nationalist leads billionaire in Ecuador presidential race
- Schild wins 2nd straight slalom for another Austrian 1-2
- 'Happy Feet' Dances Atop Box Office
- Bush daughters attend soccer game in Argentine
- Unofficial quick count give leftist nationalist victory in Ecuador presidential race
- Hezbollah says it will stage surprise actions against U.S.-backed Lebanese government
- Police ban demonstrations around presidential house in Bangladesh capital
- Afghanistan to dominate NATO summit agenda
- Thousands denounce upcoming papal visit to Turkey as tensions mount
- FC Porto beats Belenenses 1-0 to grab isolated lead of the Portuguese league
- African corruption focus of case at World Court
- Honolulu police officer injured during President Bush's visit dies
- Leftist nationalist Unofficial quick count has leftist beating billionaire in Ecuador presidential race
- Unofficial count, exit polls show leftist nationalist winning Ecuador presidential race
- Australian government negligent in Iraqi oil-for-food program, says lawmaker
- Zanardi completes Formula One drive
- Unofficial count, exit polls show leftist nationalist winning Ecuador presidential race
- Bush daughters attend soccer game in Argentina
- Japanese stocks rebound after opening drop; dollar down against the yen
- Chelsea remains strong title favorite after draw at Man United
- Arctic scientists look to the clouds for clues to climate change
- Don't worry, be happier: Researchers seek routes to happier life
- Chefs, videos and Frisbee golf ease the isolation at an Arctic weather base
- Money can buy happiness _ to a point _ but the effect is smaller than you might think
- In the language of Washington, things are not as they seem
- Sent on an odyssey as boys, Sudanese come home to serve their country
- Bush plans week of high-stakes diplomacy as he ponders course ahead in Afghanistan, Iraq
- Celtic Frost, fathers of avant-garde heavy metal, return
- America, Toluca and Pachuca classified to the semifinals
- Soap Introducing Transgender Character
- Diehl, "Primal Fear" Author, Dead at 81
- William Diehl, best-selling author of "Primal Fear," dies in Atlanta at age 81
- Boca Juniors close to third straight Argentine league title
- Penguins Romp Over Bond at Box Office
- 'Primal Fear' Author Diehl Dies at 81
- Pivotal case on global warming case confronts U.S. high court
- North Korea steps up measures against bird flu after South Korea reports outbreak
- U.S. involved in Iraq war longer than it was in World War II
- Australian leader rejects claims government was negligent in Iraqi wheat kickbacks
- Philippine president leaves hospital after checkup
- Diehl, "Primal Fear" Author, Dead at 81
- William Diehl, best-selling author of "Primal Fear," dies in Atlanta at age 81
- 'Primal Fear' Author Diehl Dies at 81
- Mexican president suffers brief fainting spell at ranch
- South Korea kills nearly 100,000 chickens, ducks amid bird flu outbreak
- 24 Chinese coal miners killed in gas explosion
- Japanese stocks rise on banks, software, chemical makers; dollar down vs yen
- Sabres down Rangers to improve to 11-1 on the road
- At least 9 people hospitalized after chemical spill at Philippine school
- Paraguay's president fires armed forces chief, 58 officers
- Wagner, socialite and Dr. Seuss collaborator, dies at 90
- Chinese currency hits new high against U.S. dollar; official rate at 7.8402 per dollar
- Japanese emperor meets with visiting Indonesian president
- U.S. retailers have a good start to the holiday season, but will momentum continue?
- Australia could become leader in stem cell research if Parliament passes new law
- 'AMC' Introducing Transgender Character
- South Korea kills nearly 100,000 chickens, ducks amid bird flu outbreak
- Oil market opens week's trading with slight rise, stays below US$60
- Australia wins by 277 runs, leads Ashes series 1-0
- Australian leader rejects claims government was negligent in Iraqi wheat kickbacks
- Polls, unofficial count show leftist Chavez ally winning Ecuador presidential race
- Movie on Jesus' Birth Debuts at Vatican
- New Zealand talks with Fiji military commander in bid to ease coup tensions
- Sabres down Rangers to improve to 11-1 on the road
- `Chunder' Down Under: Elton John feels ill on stage
- Protesters, governor vow to control center of embattled colonial city of Oaxaca
- Polls, quick count show leftist Chavez ally winning Ecuador presidential race
- Protesters, governor vow to control center of embattled colonial city of Oaxaca
- Pakistan wins toss, elects to bat against West Indies
- Former currency trader elected to lead New Zealand's opposition National Party
- India's Bharti Airtel signs tie-up deal with Wal-Mart to open retail stores in India
- India's Bharti Airtel signs tie-up deal with Wal-Mart to open retail stores in India
- Impatience with Iraqi government grows as Bush heads toward Middle East meeting
- Odom, Bryant lead Lakers
- Australian navy divers examine suspected Japanese sub wreck, official says
- Flintoff: We've done it before, we can do it again
- `Chunder' Down Under: Elton John feels ill on stage
- India's Bharti Airtel signs tie-up deal with Wal-Mart to open retail stores in India
- China building major dam in southwest, raising debate over impact on people, environment
- Macau's visitor arrivals break record by hitting 2 million in October
- Philippine shares end flat ahead of GDP release
- Capsules of venues for the 2006 Asian Games
- Celtic Frost, fathers of avant-garde heavy metal, return
- Japanese automakers' domestic production mostly up in October
- New Zealand stocks slip as profit downgrades hurt market
- Bruce Lee park to be built in action star's ancestral home in southern China
- New Zealand talks with Fiji military commander in bid to ease coup tensions
- Philippine justice chief vows to crack down on protesters at ASEAN summit
- Official: Bangladeshi man executed for killing wife in dispute over dowry
- At least 9 people hospitalized after chemical spill at Philippine school
- Philippine president leaves hospital after checkup
- Japanese stocks rise on gains in banks, retailers; dollar higher vs yen
- Bayer's 3rd-quarter profit down 35 percent amid Schering acquisition costs
- Poland's governing party loses Warsaw mayor election
- Chinese director's new movie hits snag after 100 mannequins destroyed in fire
- Chinese director's new movie hits snag after 100 mannequins destroyed in fire
- Chinese currency hits new high against U.S. dollar; official rate at 7.8402 per dollar
- Singapore's deputy leader urges ASEAN nations to rev up economic integration
- Prominent Chinese AIDS activist missing for 3 days returns to work
- African corruption focus of case at World Court
- Indian actress Rani Mukherjee head over heels for latest film
- Singapore's deputy leader urges ASEAN nations to rev up economic integration
- Germany's Linde considers selling Australian operation to Wesfarmers
- Berlusconi won't leave politics, his spokesman says after media mogul fainted during speech
- Indonesian company to raise US$308 million in bond issue to fund power plants
- Indonesian company to raise US$308 million in bond issue to fund power plants
- Afghanistan to dominate NATO summit agenda
- Taiwan shares rise to 6-year high in wake of ASE buyout news
- Top Iraqi official prepares for visit Iran after Baghdad's curfew is lifted
- Poland's governing party loses Warsaw mayor election
- West Indies bowlers keep Pakistan in check in decisive test
- South Korea to kill cats, dogs over bird flu fears
- Corus Group gives Brazilian bidder more time to make formal offer
- Bangladesh election officials name poll date, despite demands they resign
- Foreign direct investment in Vietnam on pace to hit record for year
- Merkel's party seeks to show unity as it gathers for conference
- Chinese currency hits new high against U.S. dollar; official rate at 7.8402 per dollar
- Chappell comments spark anger Indian lawmakers
- Dollar recovers vs yen, but languishes vs euro, other Asian currencies
- Britain opposes Vietnam's death sentence for Briton over drug trafficking
- Berlusconi won't leave politics, his spokesman says after media mogul fainted during speech
- China reports surge in crude oil exports to energy-starved North Korea
- Thai military council recommends partial lifting of martial law
- Euro dips against U.S. dollar, but still above US$1.31
- FIFA lifts Iran's ban for Asian Games
- Ponting looks back to ensure Aussies look forward
- Malaysia seeks to ease rivalry, deepen cooperation with Singapore
- French finance minister says France should push harder to stoke growth
- Koreas to hold talks on joint Olympic team in Qatar this week
- Dollar recovers against yen, euro but languishes vs other Asian currencies
- West Indies captain Lara has high hopes from world cup in West Indies
- Hong Kong shares slip 0.3 percent as banks decline
- In form Yousuf steadies Pakistan innings with unbeaten half century
- Top Iraqi official prepares for visit Iran after Baghdad's curfew is lifted
- Segolene Royal's ascent puts spotlight on France's woman-friendly policies
- Rising state role in Russian economy "disturbing: OECD
- Poland's governing party loses Warsaw mayor election
- Malaysia may invest US$2.5 billion in undersea power cables across South China Sea
- Philippine shares end flat ahead of GDP release
- 3 Malaysian plantations to merge, create world's largest palm oil company
- Thai military council recommends partial lifting of martial law
- Malaysia's MISC to invest US$5.5 billion on new vessels up to 2010
- Japan hopes to use Asia Games to promote 2016 Tokyo Olympic bid
- Taiwan's leading economic indicators decline
- Berlusconi won't leave politics, his spokesman says after media mogul fainted during speech
- Indonesian shares rise to fresh record
- Malaysian stock index rises as plantation shares rally
- Bayer says 3rd-quarter profit fell 35 percent on cost of Schering acquisition
- South Korean stocks rise, won hits highest intraday level in 9 years
- Japanese stocks rise on gains in banks, retailers; dollar recovers vs yen
- Ericsson to cut up to 400 jobs in Sweden
- Asian countries united against controversial umpire Hair, says ACC official
- Japanese police raid pro-North Korea association over illegal medicine export
- Yousuf steadies Pakistan innings with unbeaten half century
- Security increased at Northern Ireland Assembly following aborted nail-bomb attack
- Most Asian markets advance; dollar recovers some vs yen, euro
- Price of 12 Days of Christmas gifts hits $75,100, US survey finds
- Bulgarian, Romanian European Commission candidates in the hot seat in parliament hearings
- Russia regulators order unit of BP Russian joint venture to fix violations or lose license
- West Indies captain Lara has high hopes from World Cup
- South Korea to kill cats, dogs over bird flu fears
- Afghanistan to dominate NATO summit agenda
- Thai shares rise on bargain-hunting
- Most Asian markets advance; dollar recovers some vs yen, euro
- Singapore shares end up; chip stocks gain on bid for Taiwanese semiconductor firm
- EU warns British telecoms regulator that it set wholesale prices too high
- World Bank lends Romania US$180 million for road, railways improvements
- Eurotunnel senior creditors approve debt restructuring plan
- Hong Kong airport to add ferry pier to boost links with southern China
- Security increased at Northern Ireland Assembly following thwarted nail-bomb attack
- Soccer's Pele would put name to Singapore stadium in casino bid
- Britain to open inquest in poisoning death of former Russian spy
- Judge summons Indian actor Sanjay Dutt to appear for verdict
- German leader says EU can't ignore Turkey's refusal to change stance on Cyprus
- Eurotunnel senior creditors approve debt restructuring plan
- African corruption focus of case at World Court
- U.S. dollar falls, gold mixed in European morning trading
- Prosecutor says arrested Belarusian spy targeted Polish intelligence
- Philippines to conclude key security pact with Australia, defense chief says
- London's FTSE-100 index down 28.3 points at 6093.8 at midday
- England considers future of coach Robinson after eighth loss in nine games
- Portuguese driver takes wrong turn, heads down subway tunnel
- Rossi wins Rally of Monza, hints at possible future in sport
- Tintorettos leaving Venice for Madrid's Prado for rare exhibit
- Another case of mad cow disease reported in the Czech Republic
- Honolulu police officer injured while escorting President Bush's motorcade dies
- West Indies rally after Yousuf hammers record-breaking century
- Top WTO powers to meet in January to discuss stalled global trade talks
- Bush to press allies for more defense spending
- London announces smaller aquatics center to cut costs
- Italy's Prodi says withdrawal from Iraq to be completed this week
- EU warns British telecoms regulator that it set wholesale prices too high
- Top Tamil Tiger leader says cease-fire agreement is "defunct
- China to tighten organ transplant rules amid concerns about consent
- In Saudi Arabia, AIDS still a stigma despite government, activist moves
- Merkel calls for unity in Germany's governing party
- Two Pakistani boxers banned for life
- Drugs in forefront of Asian Games with Olympics less than 2 years away
- Venezuela government payroll balloons, giving Chavez key electoral force
- CAS upholds one-year doping ban against Eder
- Ukrainian president urges help for small business
- Radiologicial tests ordered for three people after former Russian spy's death as inquest ordered
- Japanese emperor meets with visiting Indonesian president
- West Indies rallies after Yousuf hammers record-breaking century
- Key Eurotunnel creditors approve plan to slash debt
- IOC considers new events for Vancouver; funding issue for boxing
- US retailers have a good start to the 2006 holiday season, but will momentum continue?
- IWF close to deal with Iran over team's weightlifting ban
- Egyptian president discusses Iraq, Mideast peace, Darfur with US Congresswoman
- Ford plans to get $18 billion in financing
- Afghanistan a more pressing issue than Iraq, says former US dep sec'y of state
- Myanmar orders Red Cross to shut key offices, ICRC says
- Affiliated Computer Services CEO, CFO resign after probe finds ethics code violations
- Key Eurotunnel creditors approve plan to slash debt
- Security increased at Northern Ireland Assembly following thwarted nail-bomb attack
- Brazilian soccer player dies of heart attack in friendly game
- Goal-line technology could be coming soon to soccer
- Radiological tests ordered for three people after former Russian spy's death
- Maggie Gyllenhaal Wins Stockholm Honor
- Top Tamil Tiger leader calls cease-fire agreement 'defunct'
- Double century at Lord's 'was my best,' says record-breaking Yousuf
- Double century at Lord's 'was my best,' says record-breaking Yousuf
- Prime minister says France's stalled economic growth will impact jobs growth
- RKC Waalwijk fires coach after team drops to last place in Dutch league
- FIFA lifts Iran's ban for Asian Games
- Elton John Feels Ill Onstage in Brisbane
- Elton John Feels Ill Onstage in Brisbane
- Japan's Livedoor plunges into red following securities scandal
- Maggie Gyllenhaal Wins Stockholm Honor
- Shooting death of fan follows long history of violence at PSG
- Father of modern autism research, Bernard Rimland, dies at 78
- Elton John Feels Ill Onstage in Brisbane
- Maggie Gyllenhaal Wins Stockholm Honor
- Wal-Mart to open retail stores in India in partnership with local company
- U.S. senator expresses confidence that Georgia eventually will join NATO
- Top WTO powers to meet in January to discuss stalled global trade talks
- New West Ham owner seeks re-election to UEFA's executive committee
- U.S. stocks fall as Wal-Mart posts sales decline
- Top Tamil Tiger leader calls cease-fire agreement 'defunct'
- Radiological tests ordered for three people after former Russian spy's death
- Holmqvist strong in goal in Tampa Bay win
- Sabres down Rangers to improve to 11-1 on the road
- Afghanistan to dominate NATO summit agenda
- U.S. Supreme Court refuses to hear plea of Northern Ireland asylum seeker and his children
- Merkel calls for unity in Germany's governing party
- German clinic says former Soviet leader Gorbachev could be discharged this week
- Suicide bomb kills 2 Canadian troops in Afghanistan; report paints bleak education outlook
- Republican Pryce re-elected to US House from Ohio, but recount will be required
- Liev Schreiber Stars in `Talk Radio'
- Council of Europe launches campaign in Madrid against domestic violence
- Norway's Norsk Hydro to sell automotive castings unit to Mexican groups
- Envoys to North Korean nuclear disarmament talks arrive in Beijing
- Coalition adviser says forming new Dutch coalition is not mission impossible
- Wallace Shawn Returns to Off-Broadway
- Judge denies demand for Delta Air Lines testimony in hostile takeover bid
- List of highest wicket-takers in test cricket
- List of scorers of most centuries in test cricket
- GOV'T URGED TO WARD OFF RECURRENCE OF FILICIDE-SUICIDE
- EVENT LISTING FOR NOV.28 IN TAIWAN
- U.S. time in Iraq passes that of Second World War
- Coast Guard, investigators bust drug ring
- Polls show Correa set to win Ecuador presidency
- ASE takeover deal draws praise and raises alarm
- Chen's son files defamation suit against KMT lawmaker Chiu Yi
- Chen's unborn grandchild becomes hot topic
- DPP likely to suspend Wu, report says
- Farmers ordered to cage animals as bird flu precaution
- Wailing Chou says Hsieh culling pro-green votes
- DPP joins fight for aborigines' rights
- KMT lawmakers comment on Ma's position if indicted
- In Brief
- Researcher reveals simpler blood compatibility testing
- Xenical diet pill seen to help teens to lose weight
- Disease center mulls compulsory AIDS test for pregnant women
- Chou speaks up for stars of Taiwanese film's heyday
- In Brief
- Colombian senator admits right-wing militia link
- Bahrain's victorious Shiites look to calm Sunni-led regime
- Spokesman says Berlusconi will remain in politics
- Serb nationalist banned from serving as own defense
- Warsaw mayor-elect seen as blow to Kaczynski twins
- Olmert offers peace concessions
- Plane crash kills dozens of Iranian military troops
- In Brief
- Australian oil-for-food probe advises charges against officials
- Bruce Lee park to be built in action star's ancestral home
- Envoys in Beijing for North Korea talks
- New Muslim divorce law passed
- India claims successful missile interception test
- Chinese dam raises debate over impact
- New Zealand acts to avert Fiji coup
- Simple exercises seen making some people happier
- Study looks at how ethnicities shape up politics, society in U.S.
- Young Sudanese return home to help rebuild country
- When war and children collide
- Respond positively to Ortega's victory
- Nurse practitioners bridge the gap in medical industry
- Long-term care policies prepare Taiwan for an aging society
- Executive slams Hong Kong firms over pollution
- Sony says only small number of cameras affected by glitch in image sensor
- Slim Mideast pickings expected for Chinese firms
- Microsoft loses patents lawsuit in Seoul
- Tuna conservation to hit Japan's sushi-lovers
- Economy shows signs of slowdown, says CEPD
- Taiex gets boost from Carlyle bid for ASE
- Yuan hits new high vs. dollar
- ITV raid damages UK media competition
- Sidelines
- Sevilla stays on Barca trail while Raul saves Real
- Inter keeps lead as Totti fights back
- Garnett stays true to struggling Timberwolves
- Patriots deny Bears division-clinching victory
- China has eye on 2008 at Asian Games
- Ames nets US$590,000 in two-day Skins Game
- Ferguson, Mourinho each have a point
- England looks for Ashes answers after heavy loss
- Chen's unborn grandchild becomes hot topic
- PRESIDENT'S DAUGHTER-IN-LAW WILL GIVE BIRTH IN TAIWAN: DPP LAWMAKER
- ANNUAL IT MONTH TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL HOME
- GOV'T MONITORING LONG-TERM IMPACT OF INTERNATIONAL BUYOUT: MINISTER
- TAIWAN 10TH LARGEST SOURCE OF JUNK E-MAIL: E.U.
- THINK TANK ADJUSTS TAIWAN'S ECONOMIC GROWTH FORECAST TO 4.23%
- LAWMAKER CALLS FOR END TO BICKERING OVER GRANDCHILD'S BIRTH PLACE
- THREE PRINCIPLES TO GUIDE CHINA INVESTMENT POLICY: PREMIER
- PLANNED ASE BUYOUT WILL NOT ADVERSELY IMPACT TAIWAN: MINISTER
- Upgraded minimum salary for Filipino domestics won't affect deployment, remittances, says Brion
- ILO high-level mission visits the Philippines
- Possible job opportunities for ex-Taiwan workers in Clark, Subic
- More Taiwanese support independence: survey
- London announces smaller aquatics center to cut costs
- Parker wakes up to help Spurs beat Seattle
- Dutch court jails two reporters for refusing to reveal their sources
- More sites show traces of radiation as special tests ordered for three people in former Russian spy's death
- Ford plans to get $18 billion in financing
- Bulgarian, Romanian candidates to become EU commissioners defend importance of their posts
- Lebanon's Cabinet sends Hariri tribunal accord to president for endorsement
- Boycott, Botham fear for England after crushing Ashes loss
- Iraq Study Group meets to consider recommendations; Congress showing increasing impatience
- Republican Pryce re-elected to US House from Ohio, but recount will be required
- London's FTSE-100 index closes down 72 points at 6,050.1
- Russian youth group raids outdoor markets near Moscow searching for illegal migrants
- Duel in the desert; Tokyo vs. Doha
- Judge orders coin dealer to repay state $13.7 million
- Spanish writer Raul Guerra Garrido wins Spanish literary prize
- Blackhawks fire coach Trent
- Bush to press U.S. NATO allies for help in quelling rising violence in Iraq, Afghanistan
- Oil prices rise after Iraq oil attack, possible OPEC production output cuts next month
- Better Homes & Gardens announces India edition
- Bilbao fires coach Felix Sarriugarte
- Key Eurotunnel creditors approve plan to slash debt
- Man Drives Into Subway Tunnel by Mistake
- Ruby Slippers Land at Space Museum
- DVD Releases Include `Superman Returns'
- Tevez apologizes for walking out after substitution
- German finance minister says savings bank row is close to a solution
- Russian youth group raids outdoor markets near Moscow searching for illegal migrants
- Ashcan Artist Exhibited
- Congo's supreme court rejects charges of vote fraud by presidential runner-up
- Merkel calls for unity in Germany's governing party
- Man Drives Into Subway Tunnel by Mistake
- Late game blunder costs Kramnik in loss to Deep Fritz chess software
- England considers future of coach Robinson after eighth loss in nine games
- New system to share weather, health data with developing countries
- George Bellows exhibit shows realism of his urban surroundings
- European Soccer Players of the Year
- Congo's supreme court rejects charges of vote fraud by presidential runner-up
- Ivory Coast to reinstate three officials implicated in toxic waste dumping
- New York trades Guevara to Chivas for draft pick, player
- Euro finance ministers split on effect of strong euro on exports
- Hertz shares fall below price for the initial public offering less than 2 weeks ago
- Cannavaro wins Golden Ball, first defender to take award in 10 years
- Congo's supreme court rejects charges of vote fraud by presidential runner-up
- Man Seeks Record for Arm Hair Length
- Bruce Lee to Get Own Theme Park in China
- Condoleezza Rice's top adviser on Iraq quitting State Department to return to teaching
- Swift Transportation rejects $2.2 billion takeover offer from largest shareholder
- Raul Guerra Garrido Wins Literary Prize
- Al-Maliki camp expects Bush to talk about speeding security handover
- Kathleen Turner wins best actress prize at London's Evening Standard theater awards
- Bruce Lee to Get Own Theme Park in China
- Maggie Gyllenhaal Wins Stockholm Honor
- If blocked by Senate, Morales vows to pass land reform by decree
- Writer Raul Guerra Garrido Wins Prize
- Gates expected to take Pentagon job by end of December if confirmed as expected
- Congo's supreme court rejects vote fraud charges, declares Kabila winner
- Leader in Ecuador presidential vote count looking toward radical reforms
- Judge writes children's book about unchecked immigration
- Rep: Pamela Anderson Divorcing Kid Rock
- Jack Johnson biography wins William Hill's sports book of the year award
- Pamela Anderson's publicist says actress has filed for divorce from rapper Kid Rock
- Rep: Pamela Anderson Divorcing Kid Rock
- Civil liberties oversight board finally gets briefed on NSA domestic spying program
- Rep: Pamela Anderson Divorcing Kid Rock
- Federal health agency establishes model fitness facility for employees
- Pamela Anderson's publicist says actress has filed for divorce from rapper Kid Rock
- Turner a Winner at London Theater Awards
- Poll finds most Mexicans oppose protest to block presidential inauguration
- Leader in Ecuador presidential vote count looking toward radical reforms
- U.S. stocks fall as Wal-Mart posts same-store sales decline
- 2nd Season of `Sleeper Cell' Mutates
- Delta to give retired pilots extra $719 million in unsecured claims
- Wal-Mart moves to tap into Mexico's booming consumer-loan market
- HEALTHBEAT: Doctors test heart implant to block strokes
- Federal health agency establishes model fitness facility for employees
- Dravid ruled out of rest of South African one-dayers
- Troy Gentry Pleads Guilty to Bear Charge
- Pamela Anderson's publicist says actress has filed for divorce from rapper Kid Rock
- Country singer Troy Gentry pleads guilty in bear tagging case
- Islanders' leading scorer Yashin out 2-to-4 weeks
- Job-search site Monster forges deals with more U.S. newspaper publishers
- U.S. says will seek 'respectful relationship' with Nicaragua's Ortega
- Review: New Incubus CD 'Light Grenades'
- Alcoa: Chinese aluminum production focused on domestic market
- Doctors test heart implant to block strokes from atrial fibrillation
- Pamela Anderson Divorcing Kid Rock
- Author Bebe Moore Campbell dies at 56 in Los Angeles
- Mexican officials transfer protesters detained in Oaxaca to prison outside troubled state
- Bush to press allies for more help in Middle East
- Opera Singer Robert McFerrin Dies
- Delta to give retired pilots extra $719 million in unsecured claims
- Author Bebe Moore Campbell Dies at 56
- Man Drives Into Subway Tunnel by Mistake
- Pamela Anderson's publicist says actress has filed for divorce from rapper Kid Rock
- Man Seeks Record for Arm Hair Length
- Hertz shares fall below price for IPO less than 2 weeks ago
- N.D. Hunter Shoots Antlered Doe
- 19 Men Detained for Impersonating Monks
- Robert McFerrin Sr., opera singer who broke racial barriers, dies of heart attack at 85
- Oil prices rise more than $1 after Iraq oil attack, possible OPEC production cuts nexy month
- Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock to Divorce
- Pair Say They Were 'Sauced' Over Camera
- Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock to Divorce
- Pair Claim They Got 'Sauced' Over Camera
- Troy Gentry Pleads Guilty to Bear Charge
- Mad cow risk low for hemophilia patients treated with donated plasma
- Lebanon's Cabinet sends Hariri tribunal accord to president for endorsement
- REVIEW: a Tantalizing Trilogy Begins
- Britain's governing Labour Party regains slim electoral lead in new opinion poll
- U.S. Supreme Court refuses to hear plea of Northern Ireland asylum seeker and his children
- Dollar falls to new 20-month low against euro on strong European data
- Gold, silver prices rise on weak dollar
- Lebanon's Cabinet sends Hariri tribunal accord to president for endorsement
- U.S. stocks slide amid concerns about Wal-Mart sales, falling dollar; Dow drops 158
- TV Land Lists 100 Greatest Catchphrases
- Pair Claim They Got 'Sauced' Over Camera
- Man Shoots Doe With Well-Developed Rack
- Troy Gentry Pleads Guilty to Bear Charge
- Dyn-O-Mite! TV Land Lists Catchphrases
- Deadline approaches for Ford workers to take buyout offers
- Palm lowers 2Q guidance, blaming delay in U.S. launch of new Treo
- `Happy Feet' Waltzes to No. 1 Finish
- Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock to Divorce
- A Boffo Broadway Thanksgiving
- IP selling Brazilian wood chip unit in Amazon to Japanese companies
- Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock to Divorce
- `Happy Feet' No. 1 again at box office with $37 million
- U.S. shoppers face generous discounts as online shopping season kicks off
- Austrian federation sets up its own anti-doping-commission
- Review: 'Nativity Story' Is Lifeless
- Wizards hire U.S. national team assistant as manager
- U.S. retailers have a solid start to holiday shopping season, national research firm says
- White House says Iraq violence in 'new phase,' Bush steps up diplomacy before NATO, Iraq meetings
- Red Bulls trade Guevara to Chivas for draft pick, player
- U.S. tries again to increase cattle imports from Canada
- Somali leaders discourage immigrants in U.S. from using leafy stimulant
- Republican Pryce re-elected to US House from Ohio, but recount will be required
- Palm lowers 2Q guidance, blaming delay in U.S. launch of new Treo
- NBC News says it will call Iraqi conflict a 'civil war'
- Congo's supreme court rejects vote fraud charges, declares Kabila winner
- Euro finance ministers see no need to act on strong euro vs dollar
- Justice Department watchdog to review domestic spying program
- White House says Iraq violence in 'new phase,' Bush steps up diplomacy ahead of NATO, Iraq meetings
- Oversight board briefed on NSA program after lengthy delay
- Australian oil-for-food probe advises charges against company officials, clears government
- Muslim Brotherhood in ascent in Egypt, but still not threat to Mubarak
- Mexican officials transfer detained Oaxaca protesters to prison outside troubled state
- Conservatives in New Jersey craft 'equal benefits' bill for gays, siblings and other partnerships
- Indian actor Sanjay Dutt faces judgment day in Mumbai 1993 blast case
- Sevilla, Ajax among handful of clubs that can qualify for next stage
- NYSE gets U.S. regulatory approval for Euronext vote
- Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock to Divorce
- DaimlerChrysler ordered to pay $20 million asbestos verdict
- Alcoa: Chinese aluminum production focused on domestic market
- Japan's Abe to meet Indonesian president amid expectations for preliminary free-trade deal
- Indian actor Sanjay Dutt faces judgment day in Mumbai 1993 blast case
- Mediocre East gives everyone the chance to dream big
- Black leaders seek end to use of racial slur in entertainment industry
- India claims successful missile interception test
- Minister: US follow-up to Australian wheat scandal report is no surprise
- Volcano erupts in eastern Congo
- AIDS deaths could be cut by 28 million by 2030, researchers say
- Fiji prime minister says he's hold talks with military leader to ease coup fears
- Young Couple Wed at Ohio Nursing Home
- Utah Jail Inmates Knit for the Needy
- Parliament passes motion to recognize Quebec as a nation within Canada
- Pigeon Enthusiasts Gather for N.M. Show
- Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock to Divorce
- NBC Calls Iraq Conflict 'Civil War'
- Fiji prime minister says he'll hold talks with military leader to ease coup fears
- Fiji prime minister says he'll hold talks with military leader to ease coup fears
- Mark Burnett and Roma Downey Engaged
- Producer Mark Burnett, Downey Engaged
- `Survivor' creator Mark Burnett and actress Roma Downey to wed
- Alaska to strip oil companies of Point Thomson leases
- Volcano erupts in eastern Congo
- Cuban dissidents ask U.S. to remove restrictions that stop flow of aid
- Officials: Japan to make large cut in government bond issuance
- Officials: Japan to make large cut in government bond issuance
- Nintendo Wii console sales in Americas top 600,000 in first week
- Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock to Divorce
- Lebanon's Cabinet sends Hariri tribunal accord to president for endorsement
- Mexican officials transfer detained Oaxaca protesters to prison outside troubled state
- Man Shoots Doe With Rack of Antlers
- Survivor of Argentine dictatorship wields potent weapon against torturers _ his memory
- Argentina's main torture center to become a `Museum of Memory'
- Microsoft hopes its latest software keeps lucrative business customers satisfied
- Videocam-toting Davids take on corporate Goliaths over business practices
- Alaska to strip companies of oil and gas leases
- Iranian and Syrian interference in Lebanon expected to be on Bush's Mideast agenda, Bolton says
- Philippine chemical spill sickens 20 people; 3,000 flee homes
- Driver Survives After Trash Bin Crash
- Leader in Ecuador's presidential vote count looking toward radical reforms
- Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock to Divorce
- Producer Mark Burnett, Downey Engaged
- Fiji prime minister says he'll hold talks with military leader to ease coup fears
- Former U.S. President Bill Clinton to visit AIDS project in Cambodia
- Officials: Japan to make large cut in government bond issuance
- Airbus A380 arrives in Australia; Qantas reaffirms plans to buy 20 jets despite delays
- White House says Iraq violence in 'new phase,' Bush steps up diplomacy ahead of NATO, Iraq meetings
- Verizon Wireless to feature YouTube video downloads and uploads
- Mexican officials transfer detained Oaxaca protesters to prison outside troubled state
- New Zealand stocks flat; ANZ, APN losses offest muted Telecom rally
- Japanese university building with radioactive materials evacuated after fire
- South Korea to begin killing dogs, pigs in bid to stem bird flu
- South Korea to begin killing dogs, pigs in bid to stem bird flu
- Australian, New Zealand troops to be withdrawn from Tonga
- Chinese classical pianist Lang Lang becomes Hong Kong resident
- Tropical Storm Durian enters Philippines, may develop into 'super typhoon'
- Mexican officials transfer detained Oaxaca protesters to prison outside troubled state
- South Korean governor says North Korea backs province's Winter Olympics bid
- South Korean governor says North Korea backs province's Winter Olympics bid
- Protesters demand resignation of election officials ahead of Bangladesh polls
- Japanese university building with radioactive materials evacuated after fire
- Oversight board briefed on US surveillance program.
- Australian government may not be free of oil-for-food scandal, analysts say
- Canadian parliament passes motion to recognize people of Quebec as nation within Canada
- Vietnamese National Assembly to ratify WTO membership
- Vietnamese National Assembly to ratify WTO membership
- Australian stocks slip after Wall Street tumbles
- PetroChina's senior VP resigns to take up government post
- Thousands demand resignation of election officials ahead of Bangladesh polls
- Tropical Storm Durian enters Philippines, may develop into 'super typhoon'
- Fiji prime minister says he'll hold talks with military leader to ease coup fears
- Vietnamese National Assembly to ratify WTO membership
- Volkswagen to invest US$530 million to build its first car plant in India
- Volkswagen to invest US$530 million to build its first car plant in India
- Japanese stocks dip in wake of overnight Wall Street drop; dollar up vs yen
- Japanese stocks dip in wake of overnight Wall Street drop; dollar up vs yen
- Dollar edges up against yen as players await U.S. economic data
- Dollar edges up against yen as players await U.S. economic data
- Court declares Indian film actor Sanjay Dutt guilty of involvement in Mumbai terror case
- Court declares Indian film actor Sanjay Dutt guilty of involvement in Mumbai terror case
- Taiwan shares snap winning streak by falling 0.7 percent on Wall Street slide
- Gayle give West Indies confident start
- South Korea says new bird flu outbreak caused by 'highly pathogenic' type of H5N1
- South Korea says new bird flu outbreak caused by 'highly pathogenic' type of H5N1
- Germany stands firm on Afghan mission, argues rebuilding is key to success
- Thai government lifts martial law in several parts of country
- DaimlerChrysler ordered to pay US$20 million asbestos verdict
- ITV confirms that BBC's Michael Grade will become chairman
- Philippine shares fall 1.4 percent, hurt by Wall Street's drop
- Bird flu kills woman, raising Indonesia's death toll to 57
- Blair to meet Danish premier during brief stopover on his way to NATO summit
- SKorean president hints he may fail to finish term after legislative setback
- Survey shows German consumer confidence at new 5-year high
- Australia set to retain winning team for second test
- Australia set to retain winning team for second test
- U.S. trade delegation in Mumbai to explore partnerships, opportunities in India
- U.S. trade delegation in Mumbai to explore partnerships, opportunities in India
- Indian film actor Sanjay acquitted of conspiracy in bombing trial
- Indian film actor Sanjay acquitted of conspiracy in bombing trial
- Scottish Power accepts takeover bid from Spain's Iberdrola
- Thousands demand resignation of election officials in Bangladesh; election offices torched
- Chinese shares slip on selling of large cap stocks; yuan lower against dollar
- Future birthplace of president's grandson becomes big issue in Taiwan
- Germany's KarstadtQuelle to spin off or sell Neckermann operation in mail-order revamp
- South Korea hit by new outbreak of bird flu, plans to cull dogs, pigs
- South Korea hit by new outbreak of bird flu, plans to cull dogs, pigs
- Scottish Power accepts takeover bid from Spain's Iberdrola
- Turkish security forces blanket capital before pope's arrival
- National Assembly ratifies Vietnam's WTO membership
- National Assembly ratifies Vietnam's WTO membership
- ITV confirms that BBC's Michael Grade will become chairman
- Volcano erupts in eastern Congo
- Taiwan state oil company to bid for Libya oil exploration project
- Scottish Power accepts takeover bid from Spain's Iberdrola
- Euro steady against U.S. dollar
- Professor connects immigrants and farmers for a taste of home that benefits both
- Gunman kills activist, wife in southern Philippines
- Gunman kills activist, wife in southern Philippines
- Thai government lifts martial law in several parts of country
- EU finance ministers try to fix taxing battles over alcohol and fraud
- Bird flu kills woman, raising Indonesia's death toll to 57
- Bird flu kills woman, raising Indonesia's death toll to 57
- Bush says Lebanese government undermined by extremists
- National Assembly ratifies Vietnam's WTO membership
- National Assembly ratifies Vietnam's WTO membership
- Sri Lanka military, rebels battle in east after Tiger leader hints at renewed war
- Japan's ruling party to readmit members who rebelled over postal reforms
- National Assembly ratifies Vietnam's WTO membership
- National Assembly ratifies Vietnam's WTO membership
- Paceman Gul rattles West Indies batting lineup
- Paceman Gul rattles West Indies batting lineup
- Qing dynasty ceramic bowl fetches world record price at Hong Kong auction
- China's steamroller economy unlikely to slacken, OECD report says
- China's steamroller economy unlikely to slacken, OECD report says
- Bush rules out talks with Iran until it stops nuclear program
- Fiji prime minister says he'll hold talks with military leader to ease coup fears
- Court finds Indian film star Sanjay Dutt guilty of possessing arms
- Court finds Indian film star Sanjay Dutt guilty of possessing arms
- Practitioners of Transcendtal Meditation head to Iowa in hopes of spreading peace, prosperity
- WHO says AIDS situation "not under control" in Indonesia
- WHO says AIDS situation "not under control" in Indonesia
- OECD expects firm Greek economic growth and a lower deficit in 2007
- Australian leader's Malaysia visit to boost ties bedeviled during Mahathir era
- Japanese stocks dip in wake of overnight Wall Street drop; dollar up vs yen
- Japanese stocks dip in wake of overnight Wall Street drop; dollar up vs yen
- Reports: Bilbao to appoint Mane as coach
- Red Sox confident of signing Matsuzaka
- Red Sox confident of signing Matsuzaka
- Opera Software releases new version of mini Internet browser for mobile phones
- EMI shares rise on report of possible takeover
- Indonesian shares plunge 2.2 percent due to weaker local currency
- OECD: U.S. soft landing won't dent European economic recovery
- Singaporean photographer's celebrity pictures upset singer Aaron Kwok, Andy Hui
- National Assembly ratifies Vietnam's WTO membership
- National Assembly ratifies Vietnam's WTO membership
- Bush rules out talks with Iran until it stops nuclear program
- Latvians flee as NATO leaders descend on Riga for summit
- Philippine chemical spill sickens 20 people; 3,000 flee homes
- Bedridden woman with muscular dystrophy prompts euthanasia debate in Spain
- Seahawks 34, Packers 24
- Turkish security forces blanket capital before pope's arrival
- The US$1 trillion question: China's foreign reserves spur market speculation, policy debate
- The US$1 trillion question: China's foreign reserves spur market speculation, policy debate
- EU clears European Investment Bank to loan euro27.8 billion until 2013
- Malaysia Airlines reports first profit in 5 quarters
- Malaysia Airlines reports first profit in 5 quarters
- Scottish Power accepts takeover bid from Spain's Iberdrola
- Catholics accuse outlawed UDA of role in thwarted attack on Northern Ireland Assembly
- Beyonce says she enjoyed working on musical 'Dreamgirls'
- Beyonce says she enjoyed working on musical 'Dreamgirls'
- Germany's Air Berlin says it is ordering 60 Boeing 737-800 jets
- Pfizer says it canceled co-development of schizophrenia drug with Organon
- Thai army chief meets Malaysian counterpart to discuss southern violence
- Skanska buys Slovakian construction company Stamart
- Blackmailer tries to take advantage of Shanghai financial scandal
- U.S. dollar, gold fall in European morning trading
- SKorean president to visit Indonesia, Autrailia, New Zealand next month
- Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock to Divorce
- Indonesia woman dies of bird flu; SKorea to kill dogs, pigs to prevent spread
- Indonesia woman dies of bird flu; SKorea to kill dogs, pigs to prevent spread
- Producer Mark Burnett, Downey Engaged
- Oil prices rise on suggestions of further OPEC cuts
- Bollywood action hero guilty of possessing illegal arms
- Bollywood action hero guilty of possessing illegal arms
- OECD projects Italian deficit above 3 percent in 2007 despite budget moves
- French Cabinet approves plan to ensure more access to political power positions for women
- Asian markets fall as Hong Kong shares tumble 2.9 percent, Japanese stocks slip
- Pope arrives in Turkey amid heavy security and anger over earlier comments on Islam
- Japan, Indonesia OK bilateral free trade pact
- Japanese TV host certified world's busiest by Guinness
- Japanese TV host certified world's busiest by Guinness
- Juninho: Brazil was unprepared, didn't field best team at World Cup
- Dozens protest papal visit in Turkish capital
- Indonesian government criticized over ban of films on East Timor, Aceh
- Indonesian government criticized over ban of films on East Timor, Aceh
- Telekom Malaysia reports lower net profit in third quarter
- Telekom Malaysia reports lower net profit in third quarter
- Plans for ABBA museum unveiled in Stockholm
- Clash over 45-year-old donation to Princeton University heads to court
- Prosecutor asks for acquittal of referee in German match-fixing scandal
- Catholics accuse outlawed UDA of role in thwarted attack on Northern Ireland Assembly
- Serb leader Seselj boycotts war crimes trial at which defense due to outline its case
- Bush vows to help ease U.S. travel restrictions for Estonians, others
- Former U.S. President Bill Clinton to visit AIDS project in Cambodia
- North Korea hoping to march with South Korea at Asian Games opener
- German police arrest 7 suspected neo-Nazis following raids
- Pope arrives in Turkey amid heavy security and anger over earlier comments on Islam
- Pope says Turkey is a "bridge" between religions
- French doctors call partial face transplant a success 1 year on
- London's FTSE-100 index down 15.0 points at 6,035.1 at midday
- Finland's Atria joins bidding war for Swedish Meats
- Ganga fights on after Gul rattles West Indies
- Ganga fights on after Gul rattles West Indies
- Serbia-Montenegro reaches semifinals of volleyball worlds
- Bollywood action hero guilty of possessing illegal arms
- Vaughan to make comeback in one-day match
- Bollywood action hero guilty of possessing illegal arms
- Catholics accuse outlawed UDA of role in thwarted attack on Northern Ireland Assembly
- Pope arrives in Turkey amid heavy security and anger over earlier comments on Islam
- Bulgaria to sign deal with Russian company for two new reactors at nuclear power plant
- ITV shocks BBC by poaching its chairman
- Man United gets another chance to move six points ahead of Chelsea
- SAS says it made 5.7 billion kronor from Rezidor share sale
- Ronaldinho to lead Barcelona at Club World Cup
- French presidential candidate Royal considering trip to Middle East
- Russian state-controlled natural gas, oil giants sign wide-ranging cooperation deal
- German police arrest 7 suspected neo-Nazis following raids
- Balkan reality check intrudes on NATO's grand plans
- Sri Lanka military, rebels battle in east after Tiger leader hints at renewed war
- OECD: U.S. soft landing won't dent European economic recovery
- Former U.S. President Bill Clinton to visit AIDS project in Cambodia
- EMI shares rise on approach about possible takeover
- Ganga fights on after Gul rattles West Indies
- Ganga fights on after Gul rattles West Indies
- Pakistan fast bowler Ahmed gets all clear from bowling experts, PCB
- EU finance ministers try to fix taxing battles over alcohol
- NATO success in Afghanistan is possible, alliance's chief says
- Orders for manufactured goods plunge by largest amount in more than 6 years
- Four former soccer officials given suspended sentences, fines
- Biggest ever U.S. trade delegation visits India to explore partnerships, opportunities
- Biggest ever U.S. trade delegation visits India to explore partnerships, opportunities
- Nokia predicts 10 percent growth in phone market but cuts margin targets
- Gotti Grandson Arrested on Drug Charges
- Chelsea to launch Chinese language Web site
- Schumacher to drive in kart race
- Japan raps manufacturer over missile-related exports to Iran
- Driver Tries to Swallow Keys, Bites Cop
- Germany international Odonkor has knee operation
- Swiss to extradite Georgian linked to abduction of 'famous' soccer player's brother
- Women's success has China eyeing tennis gold at Doha
- New clinic in South Africa offers cheap affordable HIV treatment
- Mexican president-elect announces key members of his Cabinet
- Emirates company pays US$694 million for BP's Dutch exploration business
- EU reaches deal with Thailand on new poultry import rules
- Gotti Grandson Arrested on Drug Charges
- Six people charged in Swedish election spy case
- TV Land Lists 100 Greatest Catchphrases
- Gotti Grandson Arrested on Drug Charges
- Gotti Grandson Arrested on Drug Charges
- Romanian senator sues over allegations he was communist spy
- Czechs veto beer tax demanding wine face the same treatment
- Lawman's long arm collars renegade reindeer in Norwegian Arctic
- Prosecutor asks for acquittal of referee in German match-fixing scandal
- Lawman's long arm collars renegade reindeer in Norwegian Arctic
- EU clears Telecom Italia to buy AOL's German Internet business
- U.S. stocks fall following sharp drop in durable goods orders
- Novartis seeks earlier approval of bone and cancer drugs, wants combo use of diabetic drug
- Beyonce Enjoyed Vibe on 'Dreamgirls' Set
- Men's downhill training canceled due to snow storm
- Dyn-O-Mite! TV Land Lists Catchphrases
- Volcano erupts in eastern Congo
- OECD says U.S. soft landing won't dent European economic recovery
- Finland's Atria joins bidding war for Swedish Meats
- Swiss to extradite Georgian linked to abduction of 'famous' soccer player's brother
- Japanese TV Host Is World's Busiest
- Sales of existing U.S. homes post small increase but prices post record decline
- Bush blames violence in Iraq on al-Qaida drive to foment division
- King says Jordan will not accept a peace deal that causes influx of Palestinians
- Consumer confidence unexpectedly falls in November amid job worries
- Detroit rallies past Dallas 2-1
- Volcano erupts in eastern Congo
- Plans for ABBA Museum Unveiled in Sweden
- Slovenia soccer coach Oblak steps down
- Wade's double leads Miami over Iverson and 76ers
- EU to increase awareness of citizens' rights to seek consular protection abroad
- Plans for ABBA Museum Unveiled in Sweden
- Mexican president-elect announces key members of his Cabinet
- Dog slaughter begins in South Korean city hit with bird flu, but residents unfazed
- Dog slaughter begins in South Korean city hit with bird flu, but residents unfazed
- Japanese TV Host Is World's Busiest
- Franco Zeffirelli prepares 5th 'Aida' for La Scala's season opener
- TV Land Lists 100 Greatest Catchphrases
- German authorities arrest 2 Turks suspected of membership in Turkish terror group
- Prosecutor asks for acquittal of referee in German match-fixing scandal
- Bush says al-Qaida drive to foment division is to blame for violence in Iraq
- Pope sends message of `brotherhood' to Muslims in bid to ease anger
- IOC approves skicross; rejects women's ski jumping
- Leader in Ecuador's presidential vote count looking toward radical reforms
- NYSE, Nasdaq Stock Market to combine regulatory operations
- G-14 to discuss division in group at board meeting on Thursday
- Medical workers' unions call 2-day strike in Madrid's public health service
- TV Land Lists 100 Greatest Catchphrases
- Thai Cabinet agrees to lift limits on gas station operating hours
- EU sets new limits for travelers' duty free allowances
- Dyn-O-Mite! TV Land Lists Catchphrases
- EU regulators open probe into Thales' purchase of Alcatel's satellite unit
- NATO success in Afghanistan is possible, alliance's chief claims
- Canada's parliament formally recognizes Quebec as nation
- Pontiff arrives in Turkey, seeks inter-faith dialogue
- MOEA head lauds Carlyle takeover of ASE
- High-speed railway given approval with conditions
- Bills set for showdown in Legislature
- Taiwan investigated 167 times over 11 years for anti-dumping
- Vice President Lu yet to finalize time for visiting Africa
- Su undecided on whether to run for president
- Husband of staunch DPP critic of Ma suspected of corruption
- F-16 jet purchase hangs on arms deal
- Ma to make details of charity donations available to public
- In Brief
- EPA says recycling helps Taiwan save millions of dollars
- Survey reveals details of lives of foreign wives
- MOFA thanks allies' efforts in reinstating Taiwan's tuna catch quota
- Taiwan pair killed in PRC, says report
- Cannon maintenance accident kills one soldier, injures two
- U.S. aid sought in fighting cyber crimes
- New passport policy stirs debate between MOFA, legislators
- In Brief
- Iraq violence is al-Qaida plot, U.S. says
- EU nations do little to report discrimination, agency claims
- Leader in Ecuador vote looks towards reforms
- Group alleges Nigeria ignores rapes by security forces
- Pinochet indicted over deaths
- Congo tribunal upholds Kabila's poll victory
- In Brief
- Top Bollywood star Dutt cleared of conspiracy related to bombings
- Minister says troops will leave Tonga
- Australia may not yet be free of Iraq scandal, analysts say
- Top envoys discussing return to nuclear talks
- Fiji leader agrees to meet commander
- Bangladesh sees more protests over reforms
- Out of Africa, and the world beyond
- What would a population drop be like?
- Watching English Al Jazeera
- KMT exposes fear of direct democracy
- In Brief
- Small bowl fetches big bucks at auction
- Anderson files for divorce from Kid Rock
- Pulitzer Prize rules allow submission of more online material
- Chinese Petroleum to raise gasoline, diesel prices today
- Competition to intensify in Europe handset market
- Web shopping grows but remains fraction of store sales in America
- Taiwan-China trade increases 16.9% to US$64.44b
- Workforce planning seen vital in IT organizations
- 'Print smart' the focus of new products
- Local growth rate estimated to rise to 4.23% in 2006
- In Brief
- Grade quits BBC post, taking on job at rival ITV
- PRC mulls ways to ease pension burden
- Vietnam assembly ratifies country's entry into WTO
- Taiex falls amid concerns on U.S., Japan
- Greenback takes a breather after recent whipping
- Sluggish Wal-Mart sales drag Wall Street lower
- Japan, Indonesia sign basic trade agreement
- Sidelines
- Glazers witness first hand that history wins nothing
- Weak teams can dream big in NBA Eastern Conference
- Plaza offers 'terra cotta show' package
- Totem oil painting at Chang Liu gallery
- Taste of Taiwan delicacies at Cafe
- Terra cotta exhibition at Taichung museum
- Wellspring offers 3 new treatments
- Airbus sees growth in plane requirement
- 'Taiwan Discovery' off the press
- South Koreans may be doomed after their kimchi confiscated
- Some women at Asian Games battle more than just opponents
- Playing Harmison in Adelaide a big risk
- Gutsy Ganga anchors sinking West Indies
- Cannavaro gets reward for World Cup display
- Strong second half carries Seahawks
- Ma misses the best timing for resignation
- The crisis of Taiwan in diplomacy
- More Taiwanese support independence: survey
- DRILLMASTER PROBED FOR `STIRRING MUTINY'
- TAIWAN RECORDS 20 PERCENT INCREASE IN ORAL CANCER CASES
- TAIWAN RECORDS 20 PERCENT INCREASE IN ORAL CANCER CASES
- TAIWAN OFFICIAL CALLS FOR QUICK SIGNING OF TAIWAN-U.S. FTA
- FOREIGN FIRMS EXPECTED TO MAKE OVER US$73.3 B. IN PURCHASES: MOEA
- AIT DIRECTOR'S REMARKS REFLECT U.S. STANCE: STATE DEPT. OFFICIAL
- JACKIE CHAN CONVEYS SYMPATHY TO INJURED TAICHUNG MAYOR
- ANTI-GRAFT LEADER HEADS TO THAILAND FOR TV COLLOQUIUM
- NEEDLE-SHARING INCREASES HIV INFECTION AMONG DRUG ADDICTS: POLL
- TAIPEI SHARE PRICES CLOSE HIGHER
- GKK cites champions of worksite safety
- Manila supports proposed establishment of international fund for emergency evacuation of migrants
- Close to 300 Filipinos complete MECO's computer fundamental course in Taichung
- Jesus' mother is our mother too!
- TV Column: Fox Gets Off Easy on O.J.
- Leader in Ecuador's presidential vote count looking toward radical reforms
- Brewer Anheuser-Busch says earnings outlook remains positive
- More than 4,000 doping tests to be conducted at Beijing Olympics
- Jordan's king will push a different agenda from Bush during Amman talks
- U.S. government to ban Australian state wheat exporter from credit program
- Parliament extends Iraq's state of emergency; U.S. military warns that violence could worsen
- Scottish Power accepts takeover bid from Spain's Iberdrola
- Treasury secretary Paulson and Fed chief Bernanke leading U.S. delegation to China
- Drug agency casts doubts on using Celebrex to treat arthritis in children
- Whitney Museum Plans Expansion Downtown
- President-elect of Christian Coalition of America declines the job
- EMI shares rise on approach about possible takeover
- U.S. stocks modestly higher following durable goods drop, housing gain
- Ferguson says he would be happy to welcome back inform Howard
- Beyonce Enjoyed Working on `Dreamgirls'
- Bernanke: economic slowdown unfolding as expected but risks remain to outlook
- Ukraine's premier says he hopes to meet Bush during Washington visit
- Advantage Russia for Davis Cup final against Argentina
- Italian, Norweigan, Spanish and Argentine companies win oil concessions at Brazil auction
- Italian prosecutors investigate two Google executives over videos showing abuse
- European health group concludes 2-day meeting on water quality
- Beyonce Enjoyed Working on `Dreamgirls'
- Putin says Russia ending bans on Moldovan wine, meat
- Nothing silly about this time of the year for Couples
- Reports: Gago's agent to negotiate midfielder's move to Madrid
- European health group concludes 2-day meeting on water quality
- Putin says Russia ending bans on Moldovan wine, meat
- With amateurs replacing pro stars, Japan expecting tough time at Asian Games baseball
- Goal-line technology to be tested in Italy's top league
- On the Net: Analyzing the Movie Biz
- `Sunshine,' `Nelson' Lead Indie Field
- Google says it struck content deal with two Belgian groups involved in court bid
- `Little Miss Sunshine,' `Half Nelson' lead independent Spirit Awards contenders
- European stocks end lower
- Qing Dynasty Bowl Fetches $19.42 Million
- Reports: Gago's agent to negotiate midfielder's move to Madrid
- '30Rock's' Tracy Morgan Charged With DWI
- '30Rock's' Tracy Morgan Charged With DWI
- Tony Danza As Max Bialystock
- UEFA, FIFA to mediate conflict between Albanian soccer federation and government
- Russian spy's poisoning death stirs diplomatic tensions between Britain and Kremlin
- Morales demands Senate end boycott to pass land reform
- `Sunshine,' `Nelson' Lead Indie Field
- Tony Danza to star in the Broadway production of `The Producers'
- Latvians flee as NATO leaders descend on Riga for summit
- Bernanke: U.S. economic slowdown unfolding as expected but risks remain to outlook
- Crichton Tackles Genetic Technology
- `30 Rock' Star Charged With DWI
- Italy loans statue in exchange for return of disputed art
- Prosecutor seeks investigation of Peru's Humala for deadly 2005 police station takeover
- IOC approves skicross; rejects women's ski jumping
- `30 Rock' Star Charged With DWI
- Lebanon braces for upheaval while U.S. reaffirms support for embattled government
- South Korea opens soccer tournament with win
- House tax committee chairman: US has to protect American business in trade with China
- Lauer's Wife Gives Birth to Third Child
- Holiday bazaar asked to reconsider showing movie ads about Jesus' birth
- EU to decide national emissions trading plans for 2008-2012
- Matt Lauer's wife, Annette, gives birth to a boy _ the couple's third child _ in New York
- Mexican president-elect chooses party militants for Cabinet despite promises of change
- Bush administration signals willingness to work with Democrats in Congress on trade
- Lauer's Wife Gives Birth to Third Child
- Hamilton test drives for McLaren at Circuit de Catalunya
- Morales threatens Bolivia land reform by presidential decree
- Obama to visit key state in presidential politics
- Tunneling work on powerlines for 2012 Olympics reaches milestone
- Six females killed in fighting between U.S. Marines and suspected insurgents in Iraq
- Hamilton test drives for McLaren at Circuit de Catalunya
- Venezuela calls triumph of Ecuador's Correa blow to U.S. anti-Chavez campaign
- Lauer's Wife Gives Birth to Third Child
- Obama to visit key state in presidential politics
- Sculli banned from Italian league for match-fixing
- `Nativity Story' Retells First Christmas
- Mexican president-elect chooses party militants for Cabinet despite promises of change
- U.S. real estate indicator shows home prices falling in 7 cities in September
- First Christmas: `Nativity Story' retells saga of virgin birth in Bethlehem
- Colombia's Supreme Court orders 6 more politicians testify on links to militias
- Six Iraqi females killed in fighting between U.S. soldiers and suspected insurgents
- Former Gen. Wesley Clark says he wants to avoid jumping into 2008 presidential campaign too late
- Review: 'Candy' Tastes Familiar
- Berlusconi's doctor says former premier will leave hospital Wednesday
- Bush says U.S. won't quit Iraq until "mission complete," asks more help in Afghanistan
- Astronomers discuss opportunities from planned return to moon
- Olympics or no Olympics, Qatar looks to lasting legacy from Asian Games
- Popular Exhibits to Be Adopted
- Review: `10 Items' Could Do With Less
- Pritzker Winner to Build New Skyscraper
- New Volume of Philip K. Dick Due
- U.S. criticizes Myanmar's order to shut International Red Cross offices
- Squirrel OK After Fiery Chimney Surprise
- Former Fed chief Greenspan said worst is passed in housing adjustment
- Okla. Couple Celebrate 77th Anniversary
- Security Council extends mandate of multinational force in Iraq for a year
- Library of America to issue volume of Philip K. Dick
- Gold down
- NYC Police Capture 'Caiman-In-The-Box'
- '30 Rock' Star Morgan Charged With DWI
- `30 Rock' Star Charged With DWI
- '30 Rock' Star Morgan Charged With DWI
- Coney Island Amusement Park Sold
- Sarkozy: Police to double number of fans banned from PSG's stadium
- Sarkozy: Police to double number of fans banned from PSG's stadium
- U.S. stocks end modestly higher following durable goods drop, housing gain
- AC Milan not seeking new goalkeeper
- Sweeps Month Isn't What It Used to Be
- Miss America 2006 Has Surgery in N.C.
- Dollar sinks to new 20-month low against the euro
- Feisty, two-foot-long reptile captured in New York City
- Pritzker Winner to Build New Skyscraper
- Gotti Grandson Arrested on Drug Charges
- Miss America 2006 undergoes surgery for undisclosed reasons
- Oil prices rise on suggestions of further OPEC cuts, cold forecast for U.S.
- Lawmakers scuffle in Mexican Congress days before new president's inauguration
- Shares of Palm fall after Treo maker slashes guidance, Research in Motion drops
- AC Milan advances to Italian Cup quarterfinals
- Putin says Russia, Belarus close to deal on gas prices, pipeline share
- NYSE, Nasdaq Stock Market to combine regulatory operations in cost-savings move
- Lawmakers scuffle in Mexican Congress days before new president's inauguration
- Former Fed chief Greenspan said worst is passed in housing adjustment
- Azerbaijan parliament approves oil-heavy 2007 budget
- Administration hoping for bipartisan support on trade
- Gold falls on profit-taking; silver, platinum rise
- Gentry Regrets Improperly Tagging Bear
- Miss America 2006 Has Surgery in N.C.
- Gentry Regrets Improperly Tagging Bear
- Michael Richards: Jewish by Association?
- Michael Richards: Jewish by Association?
- Ecuador's president-elect, a confrontational 'Christian leftist'
- Security Council extends mandate of multinational force in Iraq for a year
- Country singer Troy Gentry says he is sorry for improperly tagging captive bear
- Publicist of Seinfeld star Michael Richards explains comic's claim of being Jewish
- Italian, Norweigan, Spanish and Argentine companies win oil concessions at Brazil auction
- Russian state-controlled natural gas, oil giants sign wide-ranging cooperation deal
- Tinker the Cat Returns to Wyoming Home
- Sony to Give Couple a New Camcorder
- Former "Saturday Night Live" regular Tracy Morgan charged with drunk driving
- Musicians, others say goodbye to R&B star Ruth Brown
- Michael Richards: Jewish by Association?
- '30 Rock' Star Morgan Charged With DWI
- Ecuador's president-elect, a confrontational 'Christian leftist'
- U.S. agriculture secretary criticizes South Korea for rejecting beef shipment
- X-Men's Dave Cockrum Dies at 63
- Late Webber goal gives Sheffield United victory at Watford
- X-Men comic illustrator Dave Cockrum dies at 63
- '50s Blues Singer 'H-Bomb' Ferguson Dies
- California judge holds up combination of operations at Bay Area newspapers
- Blues singer 'H-Bomb' Ferguson dies; known for flamboyant style on early 1950s records
- Italy Loans Statue to Boston Museum
- U.N. expert: Bird flu will cost another US$1.3 billion, despite progress
- AWB Ltd. expresses regret at Iraq kickbacks scandal, announces it will split into two companies
- Pfizer cutting U.S. sales force by 20 percent as part of reorganization
- Lawmakers scuffle in Mexican Congress days before new president's inauguration
- Lawmakers irked over missing files of immigrants seeking U.S. citizenship
- Talks to avert Fiji coup face tough hurdles
- Biggest ever U.S. trade delegation in India to explore partnerships, opportunities
- Dog slaughter begins in SKorean city hit with bird flu, but residents unfazed
- Biggest ever U.S. trade delegation in India to explore partnerships, opportunities
- AWB Ltd. expresses regret at Iraq kickbacks scandal; will split into 2 companies
- AWB Ltd. expresses regret at Iraq kickbacks scandal; will split into 2 companies
- 7 former guards, nurse at boot camp in U.S. charged with manslaughter in teen's death
- Russian spy's poisoning death stirs diplomatic tensions between Britain and Kremlin
- Prepare to work longer hours in Democrats' Senate, party leader Reid tells senators
- EU parliament report claims 11 EU governments knew of alleged CIA secret prisons
- Bank of America moves ahead of rival Citigroup in market value
- Talks to avert Fiji coup face tough hurdles
- Michael Richards: Jewish by Association?
- Nepal government, rebels sign agreement on disarming rebel fighters
- Judge issues restraining order in Bay Area newspaper sale
- Russian weapon makers switch sales tactics with China as Beijing slows arms shopping spree
- Man Accused of Spray-Painting 3 Goats
- Gunbattle with U.S. soldiers leaves 6 dead in Iraq _ including an infant
- U.S. government to ban Australian state wheat exporter from credit program
- Doctors study skin problems of blacks, Asians, Hispanics
- Man Stops Alleged Burglar With Helmet
- Man Stops Alleged Burglar With Helmet
- Gunbattle with U.S. soldiers leaves 6 dead in Iraq _ including an infant
- Japanese stocks higher in early trading, dollar lower vs yen
- Japanese stocks higher in early trading, dollar lower vs yen
- Bollywood reacts with relief after Dutt verdict
- Bollywood reacts with relief after Dutt verdict
- Guyana sweep aside Dominicans 4-0 to reach Caribbean Cup finals
- AWB Ltd. expresses regret at Iraq kickbacks scandal; will split into 2 companies
- AWB Ltd. expresses regret at Iraq kickbacks scandal; will split into 2 companies
- Bilbao appoints Mane as coach
- Guyana sweeps aside Dominicans 4-0 to reach Caribbean Cup finals
- PM announces Australia-wide cervical cancer vaccine program
- Obama to visit key state in presidential politics
- Calzaghe to Fight 'Contender' Runner-Up
- Judge issues restraining order in Bay Area newspaper sale
- Calzaghe to defend title against "Contender" runner-up
- Electronic voting stirs suspicion in Venezuela, but experts say safeguards in place
- In anti-Kim sanctions regime, U.S. bans sale of iPods, plasma TVs to North Korea
- Shaq says he'll come back strong from surgery
- Crisis talks to avert coup in Fiji break with no outcome announced
- Typhoon Durian intensifies, storm signals raised over eastern Philippines
- Michael Richards: Jewish by Association?
- Coyotes obtain Swedish goalie for enforcer Nash
- Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News staffers to launch competing online paper if workers strike
- Lawmakers scuffle in Mexican Congress days before new president's inauguration
- Next House of Representatives speaker rejects expected choice to head intelligence panel
- The US$1 trillion question: China's foreign reserves spur market speculation, policy debate
- The US$1 trillion question: China's foreign reserves spur market speculation, policy debate
- Philippine economy disappoints with less-than-expected 3Q growth
- Wal-Mart to test movie downloads with 'Superman Returns' DVD
- Argentine protesters clamor against past dictatorship, clash with police
- India shows confidence, openness about risks confronting economy
- Bolivian Senate ends boycott, passes Morales' sweeping land reform
- U.S. troop levels in Iraq stymie commission
- Bush says US will not quit Iraq until 'mission complete'
- "Beat the Drum" to air on airlines; expects to raise $300,000 for charities on World AIDS Day
- Media conglomerate Tribune Co. to take more time to decide on sale
- Md. Residents Say Dead Cat Smell Remains
- Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News staffers to launch competing online paper if workers strike
- Australia's AWB wheat export monopoly says it will split into 2 companies
- Australia's AWB wheat export monopoly says it will split into 2 companies
- Man Tries to Hide Guitar in His Pants
- NYSE, Nasdaq Stock Market to combine regulatory operations in cost-savings move
- Man Tries to Hide Guitar in His Pants
- China sends urgent notice to 6 provinces banning South Korean poultry
- China sends urgent notice to 6 provinces banning South Korean poultry
- U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly falls in November; durable goods drop
- Owner: Man Tried to Hide Guitar in Pants
- Fiji military: Forces will secure "strategic areas" of capital as part of training exercise
- In anti-Kim sanctions regime, U.S. bans sale of iPods, plasma TVs to North Korea
- In anti-Kim sanctions regime, U.S. bans sale of iPods, plasma TVs to North Korea
- Hong Kong singer Hacken Lee, former Miss Hong Kong hold wedding banquet
- Miss America 2006 Has Surgery in N.C.
- China's premier pledges stronger cooperation with WHO in disease prevention
- China's premier pledges stronger cooperation with WHO in disease prevention
- Australia's Howard: Malaysian visit proof of improving ties after Mahathir out
- Honda Motor to build new motorcycle plant in Peru
- Shanghai reports 70 percent jump in new HIV/AIDS cases this year
- Shanghai reports 70 percent jump in new HIV/AIDS cases this year
- NYC Police Capture 'Caiman-In-The-Box'
- Dog slaughter begins in SKorean city hit with bird flu, but residents unfazed
- Fiji military: Forces will secure 'strategic areas' of capital in training exercise
- Fiji military: Forces will secure 'strategic areas' of capital in training exercise
- Typhoon Durian intensifies, storm signals raised over eastern Philippines
- Japanese stocks rise on stronger-than-expected industrial production
- Japanese stocks rise on stronger-than-expected industrial production
- Fiji's leader: Talks on averting military coup made `substantial progress'
- After partnering with YouTube, Verizon Wireless adds Revver to stable of user-generated videos
- Study: 1 in 5 parents say kids online too much, though no effect on grades either way
- BitTorrent expands movie, TV show downloads for new service
- Disgraced Australian wheat exporter reveals corporate overhaul plan
- China sends urgent notice to 6 provinces banning South Korean poultry
- China sends urgent notice to 6 provinces banning South Korean poultry
- Harmison's head on the block as England tries to spin an Ashes comeback
- Harmison's head on the block as England tries to spin an Ashes comeback
- San Diego City Council approves ban on Wal-Mart Supercenters
- Pakistan successfully test-fires medium range missile
- Next leader of U.S. House of Representatives rejects expected choice to head intelligence panel
- Fiji military: Forces will secure 'strategic areas' of capital in training exercise
- Fiji military: Forces will secure 'strategic areas' of capital in training exercise
- Philippine shares drop 1.2 percent on disappointing 3Q GDP data
- Shanghai reports 70 percent jump in new HIV/AIDS cases this year
- Shanghai reports 70 percent jump in new HIV/AIDS cases this year
- Reports: The Wiggles' lead vocalist may quit due to illness
- Reports: The Wiggles' lead vocalist may quit due to illness
- Philippine budget carrier Cebu Pacific to open Manila-Jakarta flights
- Brawl sets up tense standoff in Mexican Congress 2 days before president's inauguration
- Malaysian confident of FTA with U.S. if Washington remains flexible: report
- Malaysian confident of FTA with U.S. if Washington remains flexible: report
- Reports: The Wiggles' lead vocalist may quit due to illness
- Reports: The Wiggles' lead vocalist may quit due to illness
- Bolivian Senate ends boycott, passes Morales' sweeping land reform
- U2's Bono urges Japanese prime minister to take leadership in global fight against poverty
- Mexican human rights commission says it will investigate death of U.S. journalist-activist
- Japanese skaters looking for GP final spots at NHK Trophy
- Japanese skaters looking for GP final spots at NHK Trophy
- Australia's Howard: Malaysian visit proof of improving ties after Mahathir out
- Australia's Howard: Malaysian visit proof of improving ties after Mahathir out
- Bolivian Indians pack palace to celebrate passage of Morales' land reform
- Nissan unveils new models on eve of Los Angeles Auto Show
- Indian actress Priyanka Chopra says she needs more box office hits
- Indian actress Priyanka Chopra says she needs more box office hits
- Dollar's drop hits Asian exporters, but benefits importers, travelers
- Australia's benchmark index up 1.3 percent on strong Japanese data
- Japanese stocks rise on stronger-than-expected industrial production
- Japanese stocks rise on stronger-than-expected industrial production
- Taiwan shares rise 0.4 percent on gains across Asia
- Ramdin and Collymore help West Indies concede narrow lead
- Nepal government, rebels sign agreement on disarming rebel fighters
- Malaysia's future king won't compete in Doha, attends his coronation instead
- Malaysia's future king won't compete in Doha, attends his coronation instead
- Tamil Tigers not withdrawing from cease-fire; Sri Lanka calls for peace talks
- Beijing Olympic ticket prices to start at under US$4
- Australia's Rinker rejects takeover bid by Mexico's Cemex
- Australia's Rinker rejects takeover bid by Mexico's Cemex
- Vietnamese National Assembly dismisses a member for corruption
- Australia's Rinker rejects takeover bid by Mexico's Cemex
- Australia's Rinker rejects takeover bid by Mexico's Cemex
- Corus Group says third-quarter net nearly trebles on stronger sales, reorganization
- Beijing to put 7 million Olympic tickets on sale
- Taiwan's United Daily News group shuts down entertainment newspaper
- Citigroup welcomes new China bank rules, says it will incorporate locally when allowed
- Citigroup welcomes new China bank rules, says it will incorporate locally when allowed
- Oops, editors get name wrong for Chinese President Hu Jintao
- Oops, editors get name wrong for Chinese President Hu Jintao
- Dollar falls sharply against the yen in Asia on strong Japan industrial output data
- U2's Bono urges Japanese prime minister to take leadership in global fight against poverty
- German court drops trial of Deutsche Bank CEO and others over Mannesmann payments
- Ryanair raises stake in takeover battle for rival Irish airline Aer Lingus
- Ryanair raises stake in takeover battle for rival Irish airline Aer Lingus
- U.S. Democrats plan to revive embryonic stem cell bill that Bush vetoed
- Bush focusing on Iraqi troop training in urgent talks with al-Maliki
- German court drops trial of Deutsche Bank CEO and others over Mannesmann payments
- Corus Group says third-quarter net nearly trebles on stronger sales, reorganization
- Former Indian test cricketer Hanumant Singh dies at 67
- Former Indian test cricketer Hanumant Singh dies at 67
- France's Capgemini says U.S. regulators approve Kanbay buyout
- China shares rise, helped by rebound in Hong Kong, surge in Chinese yuan to new high
- East Timor's former interior minister to face trial on hit squad allegations
- Nissan opens school to train 'master' workers for global plants
- US, North Korean envoys to hold talks on resuming nuclear disarmament negotiations
- Spokesman: SKorean president has no intention to resign early
- Germany industrial packager to launch US$8.3 million regional factory in Malaysia
- Germany industrial packager to launch US$8.3 million regional factory in Malaysia
- Turkmenistan leader accuses governors of 'outrageous' falsifying of agriculture reports
- China bans South Korean poultry in 6 provinces, construction of live poultry markets
- East Timor's former interior minister to face trial on hit squad allegations
- Taiwan's United Daily News group shuts down entertainment newspaper
- As India tops with world's largest number of HIV cases, new strategy targets drug users
- As India tops with world's largest number of HIV cases, new strategy targets drug users
- Euro slightly lower against U.S. dollar
- Ryanair raises stake in takeover battle for rival Irish airline Aer Lingus
- Hong Kong stocks recover from previous day's plunge, lifted by stronger yuan
- Hong Kong stocks recover from previous day's plunge, lifted by stronger yuan
- Greek publisher Christos Tegopoulos dies at 86
- Vaughan out for a duck in low-key comeback
- Vaughan out for a duck in low-key comeback
- International mediation body opens office in Singapore to coordinate Asian activities
- China shares rise, helped by rebound in Hong Kong, surge in Chinese yuan to new high
- Zidane, Cannavaro, Ronaldinho shortlisted for FIFA World Player of the Year
- Subject of Guantanamo prison film denied entry to Australia
- West Indies bowlers hold back Pakistan progress
- 29 Bosnian army officers complete international course for peace operations
- Cambodian prince's political party gets legal recognition from the government
- Cambodian prince's political party gets legal recognition from the government
- Rapper Snoop Dogg Arrested in California
- EU says Spanish conditions on allowing E.On to acquire Endesa violate law
- South Korea kills pigs, dogs over bird flu fear, says pet dogs not to be slaughtered
- Annan urges rights council to be impartial on Middle East, deal with Darfur
- South Korea kills pigs, dogs over bird flu fear, says pet dogs not to be slaughtered
- Compass says full-year profit rose 46 percent after selling some businesses
- Biggest ever U.S. trade delegation in India to explore partnerships, opportunities
- Nokia predicts global mobile subscriptions to reach 4 billion in 2010
- Malaysian stock index advances, led by plantation stocks
- Gimnastic appoints Flores as coach
- Flame returns to Doha a day ahead of opening ceremonies
- EU offers training, money to help Philippines stop killings of activists
- EU says Spanish conditions to allow E.On AG to acquire Spain's Endesa SA violate EU law
- Japanese industrial production rises unexpectedly, fanning rate hike speculation
- Fraport says it will buy Celanese site in Frankfurt to facilitate new runway
- Thai shares rise in tandem with regional market rebounds
- Bangladesh, Zimbabwe ready for first limited-overs international
- Activists rally in Kyrgyz capital against country's accession into debt relief program
- German court drops trial of Deutsche Bank CEO and others over Mannesmann payments
- Norway denies giving television to Sri Lankan rebel leader
- Conflict erupts among Cabinet ministers over Ukrainian premier's trip to U.S.
- France faces the end of euro budget sanctions as public debt falls
- Memphis breaks 17-game losing streak in Denver
- EU OKs German utility RWE to sell Thames Water to Macquarie investment fund
- U.S. dollar, gold higher in European morning trading
- Mongolian anti-hijacking exercise sparks panic after officials fail to give warning
- Holik scores twice and Thrashers beat Rangers 5-4
- Zidane, Cannavaro, Ronaldinho shortlisted for FIFA World Player of the Year
- Philippines approves cervical cancer vaccine
- Many Italian movies threatened by scratches and decoloration await restoration
- Antofagasta says third-quarter revenue surged on rising commodity prices
- Norwegian police fine reckless driver in YouTube.com video after Internet chase
- Rapper Snoop Dogg Arrested in California
- Conflict erupts among Cabinet ministers over Ukrainian premier's trip to U.S.
- Progress reported in talks to avert Fiji coup; military announces muscle-flexing exercise
- Typhoon Durian intensifies, storm signals raised over eastern Philippines
- EU says Spanish conditions to allow E.On AG to acquire Spain's Endesa SA violate EU law
- Major Asian markets advance, with Hong Kong recovering from big drop
- Nordea CEO Lars G. Nordstrom to resign in 2007
- EU seeks WTO talks with Canada over "discriminatory" new wine and beer tax
- Berlusconi discharged from Milan hospital after health scare
- R&A says Open shouldn't be forerunner for doping tests
- German carmaker Volkswagen AG to spend US$539 million on new car plant in India
- Nestle to buy Australia's Green's Foods to gain market share
- German carmaker Volkswagen AG to spend US$539 million on new car plant in India
- OTE telecom reports higher-than-expected 3rd quarter profit
- EU fines rubber companies euro519 million for illegal cartel
- Ryanair raises stake in takeover battle for rival Irish airline Aer Lingus
- Oil rises above US$61 a barrel on forecasts for colder U.S. weather, OPEC concerns
- Afghan official touts successes, drug arrests, after scathing U.N. report
- London's FTSE-100 index up 33.6 points at 6059.5 at midday
- Volkswagen plans new model for Indian market
- Indian shares stay flat, ITC gains offset fall in oil company stocks
- Max Merkel, former soccer player and coach, dies at 87
- Japan easy winners over Philippines, China beats Thailand
- Hargreaves has to delay comeback
- Pakistan heads toward setting up stiff target for West Indies
- Rapper Snoop Dogg arrested on handgun, drug charges after 'Tonight Show' appearance
- Upper chamber of Czech Parliament elects speaker
- US, North Korea end talks without agreement on next round of six-party negotiations
- Radio chief jailed in Burundi for story on planned attack on presidential palace
- EU cuts emissions permits for next stage by 7 percent below 2005 carbon levels
- Myanmar junta accuses US of trying to destabilize country
- Senior U.N. official in Bangladesh to promote peaceful elections
- Asia's take on tennis: loose rackets and rubber balls
- Irvine Welsh, Thomas Pynchon among finalists hoping to avoid Bad Sex in Fiction Award
- Torch in final days before opening ceremonies
- Groups to Judge Madonna Fitness to Adopt
- Stephen Heywood, crusader in fight against Lou Gehrig's disease, dies at 37
- Robinson quits as England coach
- Two German triathletes come under doping suspicion
- Brazil reaches semifinals of volleyball worlds
- Brazil reaches semifinals of volleyball worlds
- South Africa bats after winning toss
- Robinson quits as England coach
- South Africa bats after winning toss
- Berlusconi discharged from Milan hospital after health scare
- Groups to Judge Madonna Fitness to Adopt
- Former champion Hakkinen to test Formula One car
- Fiji military stages exercise after crisis talks to avert coup end without agreement
- Fiji military stages exercise after crisis talks to avert coup end without agreement
- Poland's central bank holds interest rates steady
- Tamil Tigers not withdrawing from cease-fire; Sri Lanka calls for peace talks
- Groups to Judge Madonna Fitness to Adopt
- VNU says it swung to a 3d-quarter loss on debt repayment, acquisition costs
- Groups to Judge Madonna Fitness to Adopt
- Robinson quits as England coach
- Groups to Judge Madonna Fitness to Adopt
- Conflict erupts among Cabinet ministers over Ukrainian premier's trip to U.S.
- China confident of topping medal tallies at Asian Games _ again
- Ryanair raises stake in takeover battle for rival Irish airline Aer Lingus
- French government promises euro400 million for auto industry research and training
- Suspected doping bag found after World Cup events in Finland
- Senior U.S. lawmaker expresses fears over 2007 Kenyan elections
- China making progress in drug testing, says WADA official
- Rapper Snoop Dogg Arrested, Again
- Robinson's problems began with World Cup triumph
- Beckham back in training
- Russian regulator seeks to annul 5 licenses of British miner Peter Hambro
- U.S. economy grows by 2.2 percent in third quarter, better than first thought
- Finance minister says Greek reforms to continue despite ending of EU supervision
- EU fines rubber companies euro519 million for illegal cartel
- Sweden allows light version of pro boxing
- Men's World Cup races in Val d'Isere canceled due to lack of snow, warm weather
- German federation makes profit from World Cup
- Rapper Snoop Dogg Arrested, Again
- Nestle may buy baby-food maker Gerber from Novartis, acquires Australia's Green's
- IOC 'not unduly concerned' with rising London infrastructure costs
- IOC 'not unduly concerned' with rising London infrastructure costs
- Democratic Senator Obama to visit first-in-nation presidential primary state
- Malgina wins World Cup opener
- Groups to Judge Madonna Fitness to Adopt
- Ford says 38,000 have accepted buyout or early retirement offers so far this year
- Rapper Snoop Dogg Arrested, Again
- Senior U.S. banker detained in Romania on espionage charges
- U.S. stocks rise in early trading on better than expected GDP report
- FBI raids Los Angeles producer's home as part of probe of former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi
- Ford says 38,000 workers have accepted buyout or early retirement offers so far this year
- EU says Spanish conditions to allow E.On to acquire Spain's Endesa violate EU law
- Nestle may buy baby-food maker Gerber from Novartis, acquires Australia's Green's
- Groups to Judge Madonna Fitness to Adopt
- Rapper Snoop Dogg Arrested, Again
- Ford says 38,000 workers have accepted buyout or early retirement offers so far this year
- EU cuts back emissions permits to send "strong signal" on climate change
- Senior U.N. official in Bangladesh to promote peaceful elections
- Senior U.N. official in Bangladesh to promote peaceful elections
- Brawl sets up tense standoff in Mexican Congress 2 days before president's inauguration
- Danish premier supports partial break in EU talks with Turkey
- Barbados signs taxation agreement with the Netherlands
- Groups to Judge Madonna Fitness to Adopt
- Top steeplechaser withdraws from Asian Games
- Legal dispute ends Brazil's international oil auction
- Rapper Snoop Dogg arrested on handgun, drug charges after 'Tonight Show' appearance
- Former Russian premier Yegor Gaidar hospitalized after falling violently ill in Ireland
- Japan, S. Korea to resume defense talks Friday
- Gorbachev released from German hospital, aide says
- New-home sales fall in October, while home prices rise
- Euro a little lower against U.S. dollar
- EU fines companies euro519 million for illegal rubber cartel
- AC Milan's Oliveira coping with sister's kidnapping
- AP Interview: Size is irrelevant, say Qatar Olympic authorities
- Senior U.N. official in Bangladesh to promote peaceful elections
- Senior U.N. official in Bangladesh to promote peaceful elections
- AP Interview: Size is irrelevant, say Qatar Olympic authorities
- AP Interview: Size is irrelevant, say Qatar Olympic authorities
- AP Interview: Size is irrelevant, say Qatar Olympic authorities
- AP Interview: Size is irrelevant, say Qatar Olympic authorities
- AP Interview: Size is irrelevant, say Qatar Olympic authorities
- AP Interview: Size is irrelevant, say Qatar Olympic authorities
- Groups to Judge Madonna Fitness to Adopt
- Groups to Judge Madonna Fitness to Adopt
- Gorbachev released from German hospital, aide says
- Polish prime minister reiterates skepticism on quick euro entry
- Greek fashion designer hopes for hit 20,000 feet above ground
- England looks for new coach after Robinson quits
- Greek fashion designer hopes for hit 20,000 feet above ground
- China looks to Yi Jianlian and Wang Zhizhi to help fill Yao's shoes at Asian Games
- Senior U.N. official in Bangladesh to promote peaceful elections
- Senior U.N. official in Bangladesh to promote peaceful elections
- Cyprus and Greece on sidelines of new crisis in Turkey's relations with EU
- Yushchenko says Ukraine has strong commitment to democracy
- Lawmaker claims as many as 60 Russian agents spying inside Britain
- Jordan's king urges al-Maliki and Bush to find way to end Iraq violence
- Groups to Judge Madonna Fitness to Adopt
- Textboook publisher Houghton-Mifflin accepts $1.8 billion buyout offer
- Malgina wins World Cup opener
- Japan announces renewed defense talks with China, South Korea
- New plan will buy US$200 million in vaccines for poorest countries
- Senate majority leader Frist will not seek presidency in 2008
- Ford says 38,000 workers have accepted buyout or early retirement offers
- Furyk, Els set to play at Nedbank Challenge
- Bush's nominee for defense chief says U.S. must be ready to resist if China attacks Taiwan
- Yankees win rights to sign Japanese lefty
- Pakistan takes control in final test against Windies
- England looks to spin to level Ashes test series
- Taiwan shooting for 15 golds, but one means more than the others
- Bulls find cure for ills in Knick's weak defense
- Yi Cafe introduces 'German Christmas'
- Year-end festivity at Landis Taipei
- German Xmas Mart at Westin Dec. 9
- azie offers Xmas Holiday Drinks
- Celebrate Christmas at Grand Formosa Regent Taipei
- Sidelines
- Chinese food sets alarm bells ringing for 2008 Beijing Olympics
- Robinson gets shoved out as England coach
- Panthers' scoring drought continues
- TSMC climbs, boosted by MOEA's remarks
- NT dollar rises; greenback drops further against euro
- U.S. economy pillars show surprising cracks
- Wall Street closes higher despite economic news
- In Brief
- Australia's AWB wheat export monopoly says it will split into 2 companies
- NYSE, Nasdaq Stock Market to combine regulatory operations in cost-savings move
- Thinking outside the cubicle
- Bernanke stresses no plan for cutting rates despite lull
- Taipei to host double auto show in April
- Q3 looking rosy for worldwide desktop PC market, Taiwan vendors
- Far EasTone announces new rate plan for subscribers
- Stan Shih stresses 'branding' as way forward
- Citigroup launches 'Success Fund' for educators
- In Brief
- ABBA to get museum in Sweden devoted to music, style
- Africa faces burden of diabetes, heart disease as obesity spreads
- Halt your motion toward the lotion
- Star pitcher shows control over media
- Nations and their pet dogs
- Does America need a draft?
- Facing Lebanon's bullies
- Women in Nigerian city sacrificed to sex trade
- Owners despair as Beijing launches 'one-dog' policy
- Legal immigrants in U.S. weary of red tape
- Traditional healers, herbal cures highly regarded in Mali
- In Brief
- Australian wheat exporter reveals plans for corporate restructuring
- Typhoon Durian bears down on the Philippines
- Envoys end talks without reaching agreement on next six-party meet
- Japan issues emergency bid to tackle bullying in schools
- Fiji coup meeting ends with no solution
- Pakistan successfully tests new medium range missile
- In Brief
- NATO invites Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia to join membership program
- Ukraine adopts bill calling Soviet-era famine genocide
- Mexican Congress wrestles over speaker's platform
- Azerbaijan to supply gas to Georgia
- Israel's main labor union starts nationwide strike
- Pope trying to heal Christian rift
- Indians celebrate passage of Morales' land bill
- In Brief
- Army major detained for behavior at anti-Chen rally
- Park shares secrets behind recent 'Korean Wave'
- Songshan Airport tunnel inaugurated
- Local experts speak for, against 40% cap on China investment
- Home security a main concern, survey reveals
- Taipei City defends itself over paper's criticism
- Chen's son files new suit against KMT lawmaker
- Free trade pact with U.S. seen crucial to Taiwan
- Luo panned for remarks against Chen
- Reports from audit office seen helpful to Ma's case
- Furor over special funds attributed to flawed system
- Judge orders improved U.S. bills for the blind
- Min Sheng Daily to close down tomorrow
- EU claims 11 nations knew of CIA prisons
- THSRC delays launch ceremony
- Taiwan should be prepared to meet unfriendly acts at Olympic Games
- 40% CAP ON CHINA-BOUND INVESTMENT REMAINS IN PLACE: MAC
- MAJOR PRESS GROUP SHUTS DOWN ENTERTAINMENT NEWSPAPER
- TAIPEI CITY REMOVES ILLEGAL ELECTION CAMPAIGN ADS
- CEREMONY FOR HIGH-SPEED RAIL'S LAUNCH POSTPONED TO JANUARY
- PRESIDENT'S SON SUES KMT LEGISLATOR OVER 'IMMIGRATION' CLAIM
- EDUCATION MINISTER HEADS FOR DOHA TO CHEER ON TAIWAN ATHLETES
- MAC CHIEF URGES INT'L COMMUNITY TO FACILITATE CROSS-STRAIT TALKS
- LATEST POLL SHOWS MORE PEOPLE SUPPORT INDEPENDENCE
- TAIWAN PRESENTS ART BOOKS TO NATIONAL MUSEUMS SCOTLAND
- OCTOBER JOB AVAILABILITY DOWN 10% YEAR-ON-YEAR: JOB BANK
- Taiwan baseball team beats South Korea 4-2
- Advent is a time of prayer
- Believe in yourself
- CEO Wagoner says GM starting work on plug-in version of Saturn Vue hybrid, biofuel Hummer
- Thomas Pynchon Up for Bad Sex Award
- Da Matta says he's almost 100 percent healthy
- St. Nick not welcome at Vienna kindergartens
- Pope offers message of strength to Christian minorities in Turkey
- Lawmaker claims as many as 60 Russian agents spying inside Britain
- Textboook publisher Houghton-Mifflin accepts $1.8 billion buyout offer
- Brawl sets up tense standoff in Mexican Congress 2 days before president's inauguration
- World Cup Cross-country, snowboarding races changed
- Family of groom killed by police visit shooting site with civil rights leader
- Canadian cyclist accepts suspension for doping
- TV Highlights for the Week Ahead
- West Virginia steel mill must wait longer for word of possible sale
- Ryanair raises stake in takeover battle for rival Irish airline Aer Lingus
- VNU swings to third quarter loss on debt repayment, acquisition costs
- IOC 'not unduly concerned' with rising London infrastructure costs
- London's FTSE-100 index closes up 58.5 points at 6,084.4
- Pope offers message of strength to Christian minorities in Turkey
- Suspected doping bag found after World Cup events in Finland
- Greek fashion designer hopes for hit 20,000 feet above ground
- Brawl sets up tense standoff in Mexican Congress 2 days before president's inauguration
- European stocks end higher
- Sarkozy formally announces he is running for French presidency
- Alitalia CEO says international alliance is the only hope for Italian carrier
- Roma advances to Italian Cup quarterfinals
- Greek gaming operator OPAP reports 12 percent rise in 3rd quarter profits
- Toyota seeks support for hybrid tax incentives
- Bush seeks to strengthen Iraqi leader to curb rising violence
- Uruguayan referees announce walkout, idle matches over lime-throwing incident
- Spain says security forces on alert after gun robbery blamed on Basque militants
- Austrian state financially backs Salzburg's bid for 2014 Olympic Games
- Singer-Songwriter Teng Seeks Balance
- Suspected doping bag found after World Cup events in Finland
- Pope offers message of strength to Christian minorities in Turkey
- Azerbaijan's president rejects criticism on freedom of speech
- Britain's prison population tops 80,000 for first time
- Bolivian Senate OKs military pact with Venezuela, approves petroleum contracts
- TV bounty hunter Duane `Dog' Chapman waits for Mexican court action on his pending extradition
- White wins no-confidence vote to remain as Springbok coach
- Michael Douglas Has Near-Miss in Bermuda
- Bush-Al-Maliki meeting postponed for a day
- TV Bounty Hunter Waits for Court Action
- Review: the Clipse's Sinister Beauty
- Liverpool's Bellamy cleared of assaulting two women in nightclub
- Iranian president urges Americans to demand withdrawal of troops from Iraq, reject "blind support" for Israel
- Serb war crimes suspect on hunger strike moved to hospital protectively
- Delta Air Lines to recall another 200 pilots next year
- Japan gets Asian Games double in soccer, baseball
- Even in heavy snowstorm, thoughts turn to global warming
- Department of Justice gives Mittal until Jan. 28 to decide which U.S. mill to sell, union says
- Serb war crimes suspect on hunger strike moved to hospital protectively
- Fallon suspended for six months for doping
- Schembechler Book Out Next Fall
- Moldovan president says relations with Russia improving
- France's unemployment rate steady in October at 8.8 percent
- Most parts of U.S. see moderate growth despite ailing housing and auto sectors: Report
- Artist Kahlo's Clothes to Go on Display
- Group cites video games for violence, sex
- `Viva Pinata' a Family-Friendly Game
- Paul Mooney Cites Richards in N-Word Ban
- Brazilian Pit Bulls May Get Microchips
- Ford says 38,000 have accepted buyout or early retirement offers
- Debut novelist Iain Hollingshead wins Bad Sex in Fiction Award
- Religious leader defends invitation to Democratic Sen. Obama
- `Departed' Stays Put, `Flags' Flagging
- German Cabinet puts support behind bill to raise retirement to 67
- U.S. casino town split by English-only ordinance
- `Flags' flagging, `Departed' stays put as early Oscar contender
- Iain Hollingshead Wins Bad Sex Prize
- Blood diamonds make up less than 1 percent of global trade, South African report says
- Moldovan president says relations with Russia improving
- Kramnik plays computer Deep Fritz to a draw in 3rd game of man v. machine chess tourney
- AP: Feds Collect Giant Rats in Florida
- Defense eyeing further deployments to Iraq, bipartisan commission will release Iraq report Dec. 6
- Pope offers message of strength to Christian minorities in Turkey
- Infant son of Britain's Treasury chief diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, officials say
- Vivo wants to expand Brazilian network, provide national cell phone coverage
- Mexican lawmakers seek end to standoff threatening swearing-in of new president
- 'High School Musical' Launches Live Tour
- Family of groom killed by police visit shooting site with civil rights leader
- Disney's 'High School Musical' launches live concert tour
- Gold down
- Portuguese president calls abortion referendum for February
- Fiji military stages exercise after crisis talks to avert coup end without agreement
- 'Men in Trees' Swings to New Time Slot
- Officials: Infant son of Britain's Treasury chief diagnosed with cystic fibrosis
- Sofia Coppola Gives Birth to a Baby Girl
- South Africa beats India by 80 runs
- Rockefeller Center Tree Lights Up Season
- Vaughan out for a duck in low-key comeback
- Howard Dean opens Liberal Party convention as delegates convene to elect new leader
- Ex-Tyco executive gets 3 years in prison for not reporting more than $170 million income
- A daughter named Romy is the latest production from `Marie Antoinette' filmmaker Sofia Coppola
- Dollar rises against major currencies after GDP report, new-home sales data
- Crosses memorializing Iraq dead spark free speech battle
- Celine Dion cancels Las Vegas shows due to illness
- Officials: Infant son of Britain's Treasury chief diagnosed with cystic fibrosis
- U.S. online retailers have strong start to the holiday shopping season, research firm says
- Iranian president urges Americans to demand withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq
- Acclaimed Tuba Player Dies
- Supreme Court takes up global warming for first time
- Glue Spill Shuts Indiana Highway
- Don Butterfield, tuba player who performed with Dizzy Gillespie and Sinatra, dies at 83
- Armenian parliament passes 2007 budget
- Malaysian Proposes 'Shouting' Room
- Celine Dion Cancels Las Vegas Shows
- Gun-Waving Sermon Lands Pastor in Pokey
- White survives no-confidence vote as Springboks coach
- U.S. stocks advance on better than expected GDP report; Dow up 90
- Sarkozy formally announces he is running for French presidency
- Woman Sees Spider After Eating Grapes
- Something naked this way comes: Britney's exposed parts show a good girl gone bad
- Man Pleads Not Guilty to Foot Kissing
- Houghton Mifflin OKs $1.8 billion buyout, pairs with software publisher
- Rice welcomes women running for office, but says she won't join them
- Schembechler Book Out Next Fall
- Oil prices climb more than $1 to surpass $62 a barrel after U.S. data show supply drop
- Gibbs' 93 too much as India falls to SA pace again
- Gold, silver dip on profit-taking; crude oil climbs
- Celine Dion Cancels Las Vegas Shows
- Vick fined $10,000, will donate another $10,000 for obscene gesture
- Officials: Infant son of Britain's Treasury chief diagnosed with cystic fibrosis
- Canada's Ex-Leaders Join Reality TV Show
- Inter, Roma advance to Italian Cup quarterfinals
- First black captain, and youngest ever, for Springboks
- Defense nominee says U.S. nuclear weapons in Europe provide `political, military link'
- Republican lawmaker divesting his assets from companies dealing with Sudan
- Judge gives hope to Hurricane Katrina homeowners, saying insurance lawsuits can continue
- Group cites video games for violence, sex
- Nissan to build subcompact Versa in 2nd Mexican plant
- Mel Gibson Feels Michael Richards' Pain
- Gibson feels Michael Richards' pain: `You don't need to be inebriated to be bent out of shape'
- Manchester United maintains lead over Chelsea; Arsenal loses again
- Gibbs' 93 too much as India falls to SA pace again
- Inter, Roma advance to Italian Cup quarterfinals
- Republican lawmaker divesting his assets from companies dealing with Sudan
- Sofia Coppola Gives Birth to a Baby Girl
- Rapper Snoop Dogg Arrested, Again
- Celine Dion Cancels Las Vegas Shows
- Mel Gibson Feels Michael Richards' Pain
- REVIEW: a Chilly, High-Concept `Company'
- Buddy Guy Celebrates 50-Year Career
- Serena Williams says she felt harassed by 'Sexes' match promoter
- Analysts skeptical of reported Penn National bid for casino giant Harrah's
- New Hampshire to be first state in US to offer cervical-cancer vaccine free to all girls
- Mel Gibson Feels Michael Richards' Pain
- Google to abandon answer service in rare victory for Yahoo
- Sevilla, Dinamo Bucharest, Maccabi Haifa and AZ Alkmaar advance in UEFA Cup
- Tiffany's profit jumps; company raises holiday outlook
- Brazil cuts key lending rate amid low inflation
- Ex-Principal Accused of Kissing Feet
- Olympic sprint champion Gatlin trains with NFL's Texans
- Ex-Principal Accused of Kissing Feet
- U.S. senator wants investigation of Chinese logging practices
- Mexican airport IPO, Grupo Aeroportuario del Central Norte, takes off in trading debut
- Iranian president urges Americans to demand withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq
- Austrians poised to end U.S. dominance of American downhill
- Jackson fined $25,000 for criticizing referees
- Mercedes supplier breaks ground in U.S.
- Mexican lawmakers seek end to standoff threatening swearing-in of new president
- Democratic challenger concedes U.S. House race in North Carolina
- Manchester United maintains lead over Chelsea; Arsenal loses again
- Mexican court reinstates arrest warrant for ex-president in 1968 massacre
- Minister: New Zealand-China free trade talks still have tough issues to resolve
- Exile group in U.S. says anti-government actions on the rise in Cuba
- Exile group in U.S. says anti-government actions on the rise in Cuba
- The Ravens still flying a little low
- Bipartisan group reaches agreement on Iraq policy, leader says
- Britney's Crotch Shots Take Web by Storm
- Outstanding votes delay naming of Ecuador's presidential winner
- Fischbacker tops cold training run
- Bipartisan group reaches agreement on Iraq policy, leader says
- Judge limits Gates' visits as trial begins in US state Iowa
- First Bush-Al-Maliki meeting canceled; U.S. insists it's no snub
- US, North Korea end talks without agreement on next round of six-party negotiations
- Bipartisan group reaches agreement on Iraq policy, leader says
- US county gets restraining order against Google
- Nicole Kidman tops list of Hollywood's highest-paid actresses
- Former U.S. President Clinton to announce affordable HIV/AIDS treatment for children
- Ford says 38,000 have accepted buyout or early retirement offers
- Boxing champion factory closes in Detroit
- Bipartisan group reaches agreement on Iraq policy, leader says
- US regulators' briefing on AT&T-BellSouth deal is for investors, not the public
- 3 top teams to compete in Tour of California
- Dozens of Eisenhower Letters Sold
- Justice policy on corporate prosecutions under review in U.S.
- South Carolina's South of the Border: Old-fashioned Americana
- French town trumpets link to Chinese revolution
- Tourism boom brings hope and worry to Siem Reap, Cambodia's tourist hub
- Gutschewski takes Q-school lead
- Conservative Canadian government to ask Parliament whether it wants to reopen gay marriage debate
- Gutschewski takes Q-school lead
- Democratic challenger concedes U.S. House race in North Carolina
- Gutschewski takes Q-school lead
- Yellow Wiggle announces he'll stop performing because of illness
- As India tops with world's largest number of HIV cases, new strategy targets drug users
- As India tops with world's largest number of HIV cases, new strategy targets drug users
- Kidman Tops List of Highest-Paid Actress
- Yellow Wiggle Decides to Stop Performing
- Business push to soften U.S. corporate governance laws enacted after 2002 corporate scandals
- Kidman Tops List of Highest-Paid Actress
- Bolivian president's ambitious land reform plan faces challenges
- Automakers showcasing eco-friendly cars at the LA Auto Show starting Friday
- CEO: GM starting work on plug-in version of Saturn Vue hybrid
- Yellow Wiggle Decides to Stop Performing
- Colorado to host some of Europe's scrapped races
- Bipartisan group agrees on U.S. Iraq policy, leader says, but no details released
- Gutschewski takes Q-school lead
- Environmental heckler confronts GM chief at Los Angeles Auto Show
- Japanese investment fund founder pleads not guilty to insider trading
- Japanese investment fund founder pleads not guilty to insider trading
- Colorado to host some of Europe's scrapped races
- Choi, Kim lead U.S. LPGA Tour Q-school
- US, North Korea end talks without agreement on next round of six-party negotiations
- Yellow Wiggle announces he'll stop performing because of illness
- Yellow Wiggle announces he'll stop performing because of illness
- U.S. economy grows by 2.2 percent in third quarter
- Yellow Wiggle Decides to Stop Performing
- Mexican police clear final barricade in Oaxaca, protesters turn over radio station
- Canada's Ex-Leaders Join Reality TV Show
- Japanese stocks rise in early trading, dollar higher vs yen
- Japanese stocks rise in early trading, dollar higher vs yen
- Powerful Typhoon Durian lashes eastern Philippines, cuts off power
- Former Canadian leaders join reality TV show to choose `The Next Great Prime Minister'
- Former Canadian leaders join reality TV show to choose `The Next Great Prime Minister'
- Choi, Kim lead U.S. LPGA Tour Q-school
- Tensions rise in Venezuela ahead of election
- Fiji capital quiet after military exercise; UN urges dialogue to avert coup
- Fiji capital quiet after military exercise; UN urges dialogue to avert coup
- Yellow Wiggle Decides to Stop Performing
- Toyota seeks support for hybrid tax incentives
- Argentina extends beef export cap
- Cusack, Beckinsale, Fanning star in Sundance competition films
- Woman Sentenced for Condom Explosives
- Powerful Typhoon Durian lashes eastern Philippines, cuts off power
- Man gets 5 years in U.S. for selling software with fraudulent licenses
- Sundance Unveils Competition Lineup
- Fiji capital quiet after military exercise; UN urges dialogue to avert coup
- Fiji capital quiet after military exercise; UN urges dialogue to avert coup
- Oil prices fall slightly in bullish market after rising above US$62 a barrel
- Japanese stocks rise on Wall Street rally, dollar higher vs yen
- Japanese stocks rise on Wall Street rally, dollar higher vs yen
- Former Malaysian district council official slapped with jail term, fine for graft
- Japanese foreign minister says Japan could build a nuclear bomb, but won't for now
- John Kerry says it's time to move on from his botched joke on Iraq
- Powerful Typhoon Durian lashes eastern Philippines, cuts off power
- Canadian Liberals gather to pick new leader to challenge conservative PM
- World Amateur testing comes back negative
- Rockefeller Center Tree Set Aglow
- Rockefeller Center Tree Set Aglow
- Lachey Becomes Part Owner of Rainiers
- Australia prepared to wait for McGrath fitness call
- Australia prepared to wait for McGrath fitness call
- Iranian president urges Americans to demand withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq
- US, North Korea end talks without agreement on next round of six-party negotiations
- Standoff turns Mexican Congress into messy dormitory ahead of presidential inauguration
- Zimbabwe wins toss and decides to bat first in first one-day match
- Zimbabwe wins toss and decides to bat first in first one-day match
- Sri Lankan military discovers explosive-laden jackets for suicide attacks in Jaffna
- Australia prepared to wait for McGrath fitness call
- Australia prepared to wait for McGrath fitness call
- Kidman Tops List of Highest-Paid Actress
- Toluca draws Pachuca
- Knicks upset Cleveland in NBA
- NKorea says it won't unilaterally abandon its nuclear program: report
- Kidman Tops Highest-Paid Actress List
- Judge sentences US attorney who challenged common police Internet sex sting
- Fighting forcing thousands to flee in Myanmar, rights group says
- Wiggles' Lead Singer to Stop Performing
- Yellow Wiggle announces he'll stop performing because of illness
- Hong Kong director says Aaron Kwok wasn't first choice for award-winning movie
- Minority shareholders reject HK tycoon Richard Li's share sale in phone company PCCW
- Minority shareholders reject HK tycoon Richard Li's share sale in phone company PCCW
- Fiji leader gives ground to military commander threatening coup
- SKorea to more than triple amount of chickens to be slaughtered to stem bird flu
- SKorea to more than triple amount of chickens to be slaughtered to stem bird flu
- Broken Wrist Sidelines Buddy Jewel
- Bipartisan group reaches agreement on Iraq policy, leader says
- Japan's Tamiflu stock below government goals for worst-case flu pandemic
- Australia prepared to wait for McGrath fitness call
- Running Down a Dream: a Vegoose Diary
- Broken Wrist Sidelines Buddy Jewell
- Industry ties not unusual in hospital boards that watchdog patient experiments, study finds
- Yahoo refuses to provide book-scanning details to Google
- Former U.S. President Clinton to announce affordable HIV/AIDS treatment for children
- Australian PM voices solidarity with Malaysia, says Palestinian conflict must be resolved
- Abrupt slowdown in global growth could lead to market volatility: Singapore central bank
- Mexican court reinstates arrest warrant for ex-president in 1968 massacre
- US, North Korea end talks without agreement on next round of six-party negotiations
- Microsoft makes long-awaited software upgrade available to businesses Thursday
- Protesters call for ouster of Bangladeshi election officials ahead of polls
- New Zealand stocks advance, led by Telecom, Fletcher Building
- Norwegian peace envoy arrives, scheduled to meet government, Tamil leaders
- DaimlerChrysler to buy shares in Chinese truck maker Beiqi Foton Motor
- DaimlerChrysler to buy shares in Chinese truck maker Beiqi Foton Motor
- Standoff turns Mexican Congress into messy dormitory ahead of presidential inauguration
- Powerful Typhoon Durian lashes eastern Philippines, cuts off power
- Philippine shares up 1.6 percent on Wall Street gains
- SKorea to more than triple amount of chickens to be slaughtered to stem bird flu
- SKorea to more than triple amount of chickens to be slaughtered to stem bird flu
- Chinese magazine criticized for article on Cultural Revolution
- Fiji leader gives ground to military commander threatening coup
- Fiji leader gives ground to military commander threatening coup
- Bush and al-Maliki open talks after first meeting canceled
- China's Baosteel says no comment on report it may sell shares to Nippon Steel, Posco
- China's Baosteel says no comment on report it may sell shares to Nippon Steel, Posco
- Japanese parliament approves bill to upgrade defense agency to full ministry
- Zipcar vehicle-sharing service expanding to London as entry into European market
- Protesters call for ouster of Bangladeshi election officials ahead of polls
- New Zealand nuclear law won't change, despite improving ties with U.S., opposition pledges
- Malaysia says spread of AIDS could hurt economy, will keep providing generic drugs
- Malaysia says spread of AIDS could hurt economy, will keep providing generic drugs
- Fiji military commander says crisis talks "a failure," issues fresh threat against government
- Fiji military commander says crisis talks "a failure," issues fresh threat against government
- Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf breaks record for most test runs in calendar year
- Australian stocks rise on strong lead from Wall Street
- Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf breaks record for most test runs in calendar year
- New Zealand Open Scores
- New Zealand Open Scores
- Fiji military commander says crisis talks "a failure," issues fresh threat against government
- Fiji military commander says crisis talks "a failure," issues fresh threat against government
- Australia's Strange out in front at rain-lashed New Zealand Open
- Australia's Strange out in front at rain-lashed New Zealand Open
- Bipartisan group reaches agreement on Iraq policy, leader says
- Japan's lower house of parliament approves legislation to penalize officials for rigging bids
- Japan's lower house of parliament approves legislation to penalize officials for rigging bids
- Former U.S. President Clinton to announce affordable HIV/AIDS treatment for children
- Sony's video game unit names new president, Kutaragi stays on as chief executive, chairman
- Sony's video game unit names new president, Kutaragi stays on as chief executive, chairman
- Myanmar junta says Suu Kyi in good health, has access to doctors
- Rival groups clash in Bangladesh during protests against polls officials
- Thousands protest Australian labor laws in mass rallies
- Sinn Fein leader spells out terms for supporting Northern Ireland's police
- U.S., North Korea talks end without agreement on next round of six-party negotiations
- Malaysia says spread of AIDS could hurt economy, will keep providing generic drugs
- Malaysia says spread of AIDS could hurt economy, will keep providing generic drugs
- Pakistan in command after Yousuf breaks world record
- Australia prepared to wait for McGrath fitness call
- Australia prepared to wait for McGrath fitness call
- US wrestling programs pulled from Indonesian TV after death of 9-year-old boy
- Parliament debates Australian ban on stem cell cloning
- Rival groups clash in Bangladesh during protests against polls officials
- Bangladesh restricts Zimbabwe to 184-9 in first one-day international
- Bangladesh restricts Zimbabwe to 184-9 in first one-day international
- Army Scammed Into Buying Golf Balls
- Japanese foreign minister says Japan could build a nuclear bomb, but won't for now
- Rescue efforts on to pull out six miners trapped in coal mine in eastern India
- Kidman Tops Highest-Paid Actress List
- Australian minister warns Fijian military leader that coup threat is dangerous
- Kingfisher says sales growth outside U.K. offsets tough home market
- Germany says retail sales dropped again in October
- Bush, al-Maliki open talks Thursday after first meeting canceled
- British pound hits US$1.9562, highest since 1992
- Japanese stocks rise led by gains in bank and steel issues, dollar lower vs yen
- Japanese stocks rise led by gains in bank and steel issues, dollar lower vs yen
- Bush says he and al-Maliki agree to speed turnover of security responsibility
- Taiwan's telecom giant plans investment in China
- Taiwan's telecom giant plans investment in China
- Rockefeller Center Tree Set Aglow
- Fiji military commander issues fresh threat against government
- Fiji military commander issues fresh threat against government
- Malaysia says spread of AIDS could hurt economy, will keep providing generic drugs
- Malaysia says spread of AIDS could hurt economy, will keep providing generic drugs
- British pound hits US$1.9562, highest since 1992
- Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly recalled; to join team in South Africa
- Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly recalled; to join team in South Africa
- ADT Champion Granada joins Lexus Cup's International team
- Serb war crimes suspect remains on hunger strike after transfer to hospital
- Bush says he and al-Maliki agree to speed turnover of security responsibility
- Yousuf breaks world record of most test runs in a calendar year
- Yousuf breaks world record of most test runs in a calendar year
- Taiwan's ruling party to suspend first lady over corruption charges
- German jobless total falls below 4 million for first time since 2002
- Former U.S. President Clinton to announce affordable HIV/AIDS treatment for children
- Former U.S. President Clinton to announce affordable HIV/AIDS treatment for children
- French presidential candidate Royal takes risky trip to Middle East
- Japanese stocks rise led by gains in bank and steel issues, dollar lower vs yen
- Japanese stocks rise led by gains in bank and steel issues, dollar lower vs yen
- 4 US Democrats to visit industrial complex in North Korea
- Chinese stocks rise to 5-year high, boosted by steel sector; yuan slips against dollar
- Yousuf breaks world record of most test runs in a calendar year
- Yousuf breaks world record of most test runs in a calendar year
- Dollar drops against yen, euro in Asian trading
- Dollar drops against yen, euro in Asian trading
- Television channels say bomb alert after unclaimed bag found near India's Parliament
- Fiji military commander issues fresh threat against government
- Fiji military commander issues fresh threat against government
- Sportingbet says it will incur a 252.4 million pound charge over U.S. unit
- German jobless total falls below 4 million for first time since 2002
- Philippine shares up 1.6 percent on Wall Street gains
- Family Television Awards Presented
- Hong Kong shares advance on Wall Street gains, robust IPO market
- Indonesia pulls US wrestling programs off the air after boy's death
- Sony's video game unit names new president, Kutaragi stays on as chief executive, chairman
- Prosecutors question former finance minister amid Lone Star probe
- Prosecutors question former finance minister amid Lone Star probe
- 'Numb3rs' Honored at Family TV Awards
- Rentokil to buy Target Express expand delivery business
- Euro, pound gain against U.S. dollar
- Witnesses say chief justice's office in Bangladesh capital attacked
- Japanese investment fund founder pleads not guilty to insider trading
- Euro-zone inflation rises to 1.8 percent, up from 1.6 percent in October
- Olympic winners and wannabes gather at Doha for Asian Games
- South Africa becomes the first country on continent to legalize gay marriages
- Pakistan builds up strong lead Yousuf breaks world record
- Mozambique to observe minute of silence on World AIDS Day
- Spanish leader Barcelona returns to happy hunting ground
- Army Scammed Into Buying Golf Balls
- SAS to add 3 new European routes
- Poland's gross domestic product shows unexpectedly strong growth in 3rd quarter
- Pavarotti to accept music prize in first appearance since cancer surgery
- Taiwan unveils high-speed train system
- Knicks upset Cleveland in NBA
- South Korean shares rise to 6-month high on technology, brokerage stocks
- Taiwan opens with win at Asian Games
- Indonesia shares advance on gains in telecommunication, automotive blue chips
- Chinese hopes summit with Japan and South Korea can boost three-way cooperation
- Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by nine wickets in first one-day international
- Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by nine wickets in first one-day international
- Davis Cup Final Draw List
- New Ugandan airline makes inaugural flight
- Kidman Tops Highest-Paid Actress List
- Angola to ask for OPEC membership, government says
- Thai shares rise 0.5 percent, led by energy stocks
- Ukrainian lawmakers to probe how money was spent from steel mill privatization
- Lambiel withdraws; Canadians lead ice dance
- Lambiel withdraws; Canadians lead ice dance
- Lambiel withdraws; Canadians lead ice dance
- Lambiel withdraws; Canadians lead ice dance
- Britvic says full-year profit was little changed
- Lawyers attack chief justice's office, rival groups clash in Bangladesh
- Bipartisan group reaches agreement on Iraq policy, leader says
- Mayor of Czech capital re-elected
- India's economic growth accelerates to 9.2 percent in 3Q
- India's economic growth accelerates to 9.2 percent in 3Q
- Government sets Feb. 17 as date for next general elections
- Powerful Typhoon Durian blows away houses, knocks off power as it slams into Philippines
- U.S. dollar down, gold higher in European morning trading
- Singapore's shares end higher on Wall Street gains
- Survey finds that U.S. attitudes toward other countries are improving
- Yousuf breaks world record of most test runs in a calendar year
- Yousuf breaks world record of most test runs in a calendar year
- Former U.S. President Clinton announces affordable HIV/AIDS treatment for children
- Former U.S. President Clinton announces affordable HIV/AIDS treatment for children
- Asian markets rise, tracking Wall Street gains
- Asian markets rise, tracking Wall Street gains
- Davydenko to face Chela to open Davis Cup final
- On World AIDS Day, renewed calls for new strategies to stop the pandemic
- Japan's nuclear envoy says six-party talks on NKorea still possible this year
- Philips to sell remaining stake in FEI worth around US$200 million
- Ukrainian president asks parliament to dismiss head of state security service
- Thai baht hits 8-year high against the dollar, hurting exporters
- Thai baht hits 8-year high against the dollar, hurting exporters
- Turkish nationalists protest pope's visit to former Byzantine church
- East Timor court delays treason trial of former interior minister until 2007
- Ukrainian lawmakers to probe how money was spent from steel mill privatization
- Thai baht hits 8-year high against the dollar, hurting exporters
- Angola to ask for OPEC membership, government says
- Greek third quarter GDP growth revised upward to 4.4 percent
- London mayor seeks investigation of Nasdaq bid for London Stock Exchange
- Powerful Typhoon Durian blows away houses, knocks off power as it slams into Philippines
- Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly recalled; to join team in South Africa
- Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly recalled; to join team in South Africa
- Doha promises Olympic class opening
- Norwegian peace envoy begin talks with Sri Lankan officials on moribund peace process
- Doha promises Olympic class opening
- Qinetiq says first-half profit dropped on reorganization costs
- Former U.S. President Clinton announces affordable HIV/AIDS treatment for children
- Former U.S. President Clinton announces affordable HIV/AIDS treatment for children
- Japanese prince says no immediate plans for a fourth child
- Pakistan registers half-million Afghans to sort refugees from infiltrators, illegals
- Asian markets rise, tracking Wall Street gains
- Asian markets rise, tracking Wall Street gains
- Yousuf breaks world record as Pakistan eyes victory
- Kahn believes Bremen is bigger title rival than Schalke
- NKorea says U.S. flew more than 170 spy missions against it in November
- DaimlerChrysler to buy shares in Chinese truck maker Beiqi Foton Motor
- DaimlerChrysler to buy shares in Chinese truck maker Beiqi Foton Motor
- German jobless total falls below 4 million for first time since 2002
- U.S. AIDS program revolutionizes care in Kenya, but critics want more prevention
- Serbian president says admission into NATO's outreach program spells end of country's isolation
- London's FTSE-100 index up 10.1 points at 6094.5 at midday
- High corn prices resulting from demands for ethanol mean boost, risk for farmers
- Lambiel withdraws; Canadians lead ice dance
- Lambiel withdraws; Canadians lead ice dance
- India's economic growth accelerates to 9.2 percent in July-September quarter
- Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by nine wickets in first one-day international
- Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by nine wickets in first one-day international
- `Numb3rs' and `Everybody Hates Chris' honored at Family Television Awards in Beverly Hills
- About 2 dozen Muslim women protest outside Dutch parliament against burqa ban
- Capsules of venues for the 2006 Asian Games
- Mahathir's son let off with strong warning after criticizing Malaysian PM
- Bush promises speedier turnover of security responsibility to Iraq
- AC Milan says it's not negotiating Shevchenko return
- Lyon pushing to boost its powerful lead
- Regueiro's injury adds to Valencia woes
- Manchester United trying to continue two-horse race
- Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly recalled; to join team in South Africa
- Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly recalled; to join team in South Africa
- Norwegian peace envoy begins talks with Sri Lankan officials on moribund peace process
- English Soccer Schedule
- British government to publish proposal for replacing nuclear submarines
- Roma shaping up as Inter's top challenger in Italian league
- Vilsack to announce White House bid Thursday
- Wal-Mart predicts December same-store sales gain of zero to 1 percent
- Limping Shaheen out of Asian Games, says manager
- Smithfield Foods 2nd quarter earnings, sales fall on weaker fresh pork volumes
- National Bank of Greece reports 48 percent growth in nine-month net profits
- Rolls-Royce gets orders for Trent Turbine from U.S., Belgian utilities
- Wal-Mart predicts December same-store sales gain of zero to 1 percent
- Shared needles among drug users pose biggest threat to Cambodia's fight against AIDS
- VimpelCom says third-quarter profit rose 38 percent
- A Q&A about radiation and its dangers
- BP PLC, Rosneft sign deal for joint projects in Russian Arctic
- Despite oil boom, Venezuela heads into election uneasy about economy
- Muslim women protest outside Dutch parliament against burqa ban
- Nepalese communist rebel leaders freed from Indian jails
- Taiwan opens with win at Asian Games, China wins second in a row
- Yousuf breaks world record of most test runs in a calendar year
- Yousuf breaks world record of most test runs in a calendar year
- Heinz 2nd quarter profit drops despite sales growth
- Ukrainian parliament asks premier to fire interior minister
- Serb war crimes suspect remains on hunger strike after transfer to hospital
- Hochtief says it won U.S. orders worth euro231 million
- RJR President Lynn Beasley to retire in January, BAT executive Daniel Delen to take over
- Jobless claims post unexpectedly large increase
- Wal-Mart predicts December same-store sales gain of zero to 1 percent
- Lara wants to bat out whole day to save test against Pakistan
- Lara wants to bat out whole day to save test against Pakistan
- Delta Air Lines reports narrower $88 million loss for October
- Europe needs to split control of energy supply chain, Kroes says
- Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt pleads for mercy after found guilty of keeping illegal arms
- Andrew says Robinson replacement may not arrive until after Six Nations
- Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt pleads for mercy after found guilty of keeping illegal arms
- VimpelCom says third-quarter profit rose 38 percent
- Hopes of averting coup in Fiji take downturn as military commander issues fresh threat
- Hopes of averting coup in Fiji take downturn as military commander issues fresh threat
- EU proposes changes in New Zealand butter imports to comply with July EU high court ruling
- Regueiro's injury adds to Valencia woes
- Brown-Forman posts 14 percent rise in 2nd quarter earnings on premium-brands performance
- Pavarotti to Accept Music Prize in Italy
- Wal-Mart predicts December same-store sales gain of zero to 1 percent
- Intuit to buy Digital Insight for $39 per share, or $1.35 billion
- North, South Korea meet to discuss joint team for 2008 Beijing Olympics
- Consumer spending rebounds in October following 2 lackluster months
- Rwanda and Burundi join East African Community economic bloc
- Ford marketing chief sees softer sales for U.S. industry
- Alleged Munch Robber Believed Dead
- Alleged Munch Thief Believed Dead
- Ukrainian parliament asks premier to fire interior minister
- Angola to ask for OPEC membership, government says
- Delta Air Lines reports narrower $88 million loss for October
- Indonesia pulls US wrestling programs off the air after boy's death
- Actavis says it agreed to buy U.S. rival Abrika for up to US238.5 million
- Czech Republic settles dispute with Nomura
- Bjorndalen wins men's biathlon season opener for record 64th World Cup victory
- EU official: Cyprus on track to adopt euro despite public finance concerns
- Davydenko to face Chela in first match of Davis Cup final
- Sweden to bid to host world athletics championships in 2011 or 2013
- Shaheen withdrawal a blow to Qatar, Taiwan stakes baseball gold medal claim
- Shaheen withdrawal a blow to Qatar, Taiwan stakes baseball gold medal claim
- Winter Olympic bid cities make desert pitch
- Winter Olympic bid cities make desert pitch
- U.S. stocks lower on purchasing index, retail sales
- Spain's Ferrovial sells Bristol airport stake to Macquarie
- Attorney says Anna Nicole Smith must leave Bahamian mansion
- U.S. government report says consumer spending up in October
- Muslim women protest outside Dutch parliament against burqa ban
- WTO chief says more work needed before progress can be made in stalled trade talks
- Russian youth group to patrol Moscow region to combat crime, detect illegal migrants
- Stensen leads Nedbank Challenge by one stroke
- Oversight agency rejects `travel' search plan, citing Internet stability
- French candidate Royal in restive Beirut on risky Middle East tour
- Euro, pound and yen gain against U.S. dollar
- Gay marriage opponents ask Massachusetts justice to force vote on proposed state ban
- Bobby Fischer's longtime companion still angry over treatment of chess icon
- Angola to ask for OPEC membership, government says
- Obstetricians warn pregnant women to avoid the antidepressant Paxil
- Farewell, Nathan Zuckerman
- Mexican congressional standoff enters third day ahead of presidential inauguration
- Judge in New Hampshire phone-jamming case says Democrats can seek more compensation from Republicans
- Norwegian peace envoy begins talks with Sri Lankan officials on moribund peace process
- Ford marketing chief Hans-Olov Olsson retiring Jan. 1
- London mayor seeks investigation of Nasdaq bid for London Stock Exchange
- North, South Korea meet to discuss joint team for 2008 Beijing Olympics
- Philip Roth writing last Nathan Zuckerman novel
- Obama, Ludacris Talk About Guiding Kids
- South Africa becomes the first country on continent to legalize gay marriages
- Gates Foundation to aid Internet access in E. Europe, Botswana
- Aide say doctors suspect former Russian Premier Yegor Gaidar was poisoned
- Brazil, Mexico reach auto sector trade deal
- Chievo advances to Italian Cup quarterfinals
- EU clears GE to sell speciality chemicals unit to Apollo
- EU enlargement commissioner boosts Croatia's membership efforts
- London's Battersea Power Station sold for 400 million pounds
- Rare, medium or well done, La Fontaine gets it right
- Nutritionists agree trans fat is finger-lickin' bad
- Treasured cake recipe solves a historical novelist's dilemma
- In the eye of Kurt Cobain's hurricane
- Director says Aaron Kwok wasn't first choice for award-winning movie
- Goo Goo Dolls: They said what?
- REVIEW
- Picks
- Events
- Theater
- Concerts
- Live Music
- Clubs &Pubs
- Hotels
- Museums
- Galleries
- A perfume odyssey and mystical thriller
- Battling time and destiny
- Not everyone laughed at 'Borat'
- 'Deja Vu' the latest in a string of brainy, mind-bending films
- Korean percussion group Nanta ready to cook up a storm
- Taiwan Art, Design and Architecture Center in Taichung
- UK's ready for Aussies, Flintoff says
- Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf breaks Viv Richards' runs record
- English rugby stumbles after Robinson signs off
- Fallon banned in France over dope test
- Knicks end Cav's home streak
- Manchester United stays at top of premiership
- Unite to protect the Love River
- A rule for narrating history as poetry
- Iraqi war shrinks options
- South African lesbians plan weddings as landmark legislation takes effect today
- Miniature wind turbines becoming a trend among UK homeowners
- China moves to prevent destruction of Great Wall
- Taiex prices hit six-year high, helped by inflow
- New Taiwan dollar set to snap six months of losses
- China selects pension fund managers
- Wall Street gains again on upbeat GDP report
- Acer digital TV world's first with Viiv verification
- Generation gap seen as threat to family businesses
- Sportingbet says it will incur fine of US$492.4m
- Bank of Overseas Chinese denies deal with Citigroup
- AMD platform for 'megataskers'
- Carlyle may seek US$4b in funding for ASE buyout
- In Brief
- Thailand military will no longer define gays as being mentally ill
- Japan parliament passes bill to upgrade defense agency
- Malaysia warns spread of AIDS threatens to damage its economy
- Protesters call to oust Bangladeshi election officials
- Kazakhstan, EU to sign energy pacts
- Australians rally against new labor laws
- U.S., North Korea fail to agree date for restarting talks
- In Brief
- Hezbollah calls for protests in Beirut against government
- Cyprus criticizes EU proposal on Turkey as much too lenient
- U.N. evacuates staff after clashes in south Sudan
- Venezuela tensions rise before election
- Calderon to begin presidency facing protests, violence
- In Brief
- Experts warn of quakes along fault line
- CPC reports oil price system to remain the same for 2007
- GIO fund to cover costs of reporters' legal fees
- Koo Jr. not yet listed as wanted criminal
- Chunghwa Telecom plans to make investment in China
- Aide says Chen's grandchild to be born in Taiwan
- Survey shows Lu is best known female figure
- Opposition lawmakers make threats to freeze arms budget
- Poll shows majority support independence
- Ex-legislator aims to lead DPP to a brighter future
- Ma's aides fail to dispel graft rumors
- UK grounds planes over radiation concerns
- Bush calls Maliki 'right guy' for job
- Taiwan gets wonder start at Asian games in Doha
- KMT's Chiu countersues Chen's son
- Qarase given 24 hours to clean up government
- First lady suspended from DPP
- Heroes of Asia in the past 60 years
- Over 50% of people opt for Taiwan Independence
- Iowa governor launches presidential campaign
- Hong Kong tycoon Li fails to buy son's shares in phone operator
- U.S. gov't says consumer spending up in October but retailers report mixed November
- DeVito Raises Eyebrows on 'The View'
- Cubans anxiously wait for appearance of Castro in milestone anniversary parade
- Pfizer increases 2006 earnings guidance, sees robust late-stage pipeline
- British pound hits highest level since 1992
- Brazil's Gerdau and Arcelor Mittal may bid for Colombia steel maker
- Three 6 Mafia Settles Injured Fan's Suit
- Norman Rockwell painting found behind fake wall sells for $15.4 million
- Pavarotti to Accept Music Prize in Italy
- Venezuela's Chavez says OPEC members agree on US$50 per barrel for oil
- Alleged Munch Thief Believed Dead
- London's Battersea Power Station sold for 400 million pounds
- Three 6 Mafia rappers settle suit over fan's injuries; teen had fractured jaw
- Painting Found Behind Wall Sets Record
- Doha promises Olympic class opening
- Doha promises Olympic class opening
- Suez-GDF merger approved but startup date not until July
- Ukrainian prosecutors open criminal case against former head of state gas company
- Poultry company Gold Kist shareholders back takeover bid, Pilgrim's Pride says
- General Motors completes sale of 51 percent stake in finance unit GMAC
- Ukraine's interior minister survives parliamentary move to oust him
- Star Tribune reviewing writer's work after blog finds similarities with New Yorker commentaries
- Suez-GDF merger approved but startup date not until July
- European stocks end mostly lower
- Heinz 2Q profit drops on higher tax rate, though sales grow
- Obscure company touts plans for hostile bid on Euro Disney
- Study finds bias in Hollywood casting process
- Aide says doctors suspect former Russian Premier Yegor Gaidar was poisoned
- Gates Foundation to aid Internet access in E. Europe, Botswana
- Bobby Fischer's longtime companion still angry over treatment of chess icon
- FA charges Terry over comments about referee Poll
- Three 6 Mafia Settles Injured Fan's Suit
- Alcatel and Lucent set to close tie-up, creating telecom equipment powerhouse
- Kirk Kerkorian cuts his GM stake by another 14 million shares, reducing stake to 4.95 pct
- Venezuela's Chavez attacks opponent, says upset impossible in presidential vote
- Anna Nicole Told to Leave Bahamas Home
- Suez-GDF merger approved but startup date deferred to July 1
- Wal-Mart predicts December same-store sales gain of zero to 1 percent
- Serb war crimes suspect remains on hunger strike after transfer to hospital
- Investor Kirk Kerkorian cuts his GM stake by another 14 million shares
- Jones might not be welcome at top European athletics meets in 2007
- Attorney says Anna Nicole Smith must leave Bahamian mansion
- `Brokeback Mountain' parody of Bush, Harper leaves gay separatist leader red in face
- Hundreds march in Romania to commemorate AIDS victims
- Kansas court rejects clinics' request in abortion records dispute
- Lebanon PM says democracy is in danger after Hezbollah's call for protest
- Alcatel and Lucent close tie-up, creating telecom equipment powerhouse
- Brazil's economy expands in 3Q
- Anna Nicole Told to Leave Bahamas Home
- Obama, Ludacris Talk About Guiding Kids
- Study: Taking a break from HIV drugs doubles risk of death
- LTA appoints Annacone as head coach
- Drama deepens in poisoned spy story
- General Motors completes $14 billion sale of 51 percent stake in its finance unit GMAC
- Starbucks enters competitive Brazilian coffee market with 2 Sao Paulo stores
- Sen. Barack Obama and rap star Ludacris meet in Chicago
- Uhlaender wins World Cup skeleton race
- Abortion pill helps scientists block breast cancer-causing gene's effect _ but only in mice
- Lebanon PM says democracy is in danger after Hezbollah's call for protest
- Microsoft releases Vista, Office 2007 to businesses
- Venezuela's Chavez attacks opponent, says upset impossible in presidential vote
- Perry Henzell, Jamaican director of 'The Harder They Come,' dies at 70
- UCI complains to Spanish government about Operation Puerto
- Darts thrower banned after testing positive for marijuana
- Antonio Gamoneda Wins Poetry Award
- French candidate Royal in restive Beirut on risky Middle East tour
- Obama, Ludacris Talk About Guiding Kids
- Investor Kirk Kerkorian selling another 14 million GM shares, reducing stake to under 5 pct
- Dutch soccer fans maraud ahead of match in Nancy
- Venezuela's Chavez says authorities foil plot for sniper attack on presidential opponent
- Oil prices extend rise above $63 a barrel on falling inventories, high consumption
- Antonio Gamoneda Wins Poetry Award
- Commerce Department approves VeriSign bid to run lucrative `.com' directory until 2012
- Snow shortage forces cancellation of cross-country races
- Alcatel and Lucent finalize tie-up, creating telecom equipment powerhouse
- Brazilian landless farmworkers occupy port to demand land
- French candidate Royal in restive Beirut on risky Middle East tour
- Congress to probe claim of ties between president and far-right militias
- Mexico's president-elect names new Cabinet, says he will appear before Congress
- Judge approves Delphi's SEC settlement; company escapes penalties after cooperating
- Hezbollah calls mass protest in Beirut to bring down government; defiant PM says he will not go
- Senior anti-Syrian leader in Lebanon says Damascus behind Hezbollah campaign
- Pfizer increases 2006 earnings guidance, sees robust late-stage pipeline
- Kansas court rejects clinics' request in abortion records dispute
- North Korean defectors protest China's treatment of refugees
- Venezuela's Chavez says authorities foil plot for sniper attack on presidential opponent
- Drama deepens in poisoned spy story
- Mexico's largest beer maker plans new brewery
- Chicago to host Gold Cup final and semifinals
- Georgia hopes for gas from Azerbaijan
- Eva Longoria and Tony Parker Are Engaged
- Spurs star Tony Parker to tie the knot with actress Eva Longoria
- Eva Longoria engaged to San Antonio Spurs basketball star Tony Parker
- Eva Longoria engaged to San Antonio Spurs basketball star Tony Parker
- U.N. chief calls for use of maximum political clout in AIDS fight
- Legally Blind Woman, 94, Bowls a 244
- Oil prices extend rise above $63 a barrel on falling inventories, high consumption
- Eva Longoria and Tony Parker Are Engaged
- Inebriated Danny DeVito swings through 'The View' talk show
- Spurs star Tony Parker to tie the knot with actress Eva Longoria
- Miller leads after downhill run of super-combi, now must stay upright in slalom leg
- Dollar falls to 14-year low against British pound, weakens against euro and yen
- Window Washer Falls Asleep on 20th Floor
- Lillestrom and Brondby stay unbeaten in Royal League
- Man Allegedly Tries to Put Wife in Oven
- Grenada to release 3 prisoners convicted in 1983 coup
- Venezuela's Chavez says OPEC members agree on US$50 per barrel for oil
- Uhlaender wins World Cup skeleton race
- Mexico's president-elect vows to be sworn in before Congress, despite attempt to block him
- Miller leads after downhill run of super-combi, now must stay upright in slalom leg
- U.S., Lebanon sign trade agreement seen as stepping stone to Mideast free trade pact
- Desperate No More: Eva Longoria Engaged
- U.S. stocks close little changed in erratic session amid a mix of economic numbers
- Iraq Report to Be Published As Book
- Russian government rejects radical energy reform before elections
- Preliminary study suggests Canada could also have options backdating problems
- Morgan Freeman Releases New Movie on Web
- Republican Party chairman urges party to get back on track before 2008 presidential election
- French interior minister wants EU talks with Turkey suspended
- Anna Nicole Told to Leave Bahamas Home
- Sundance Has Jackson, Lohan, Paltrow
- Vintage Books to publish official version of Iraq report
- Morgan Freeman Releases New Movie on Web
- U.S. Commerce Department approves VeriSign bid to run lucrative `.com' directory until 2012
- Attorney says Anna Nicole Smith must leave Bahamian mansion
- Morgan Freeman releases new film `10 Items or Less' by digital download
- Jackson, Lohan, Paltrow lead lineup of Sundance fest premieres
- U.S. stocks close little changed in erratic session amid a mix of economic numbers
- New Dutch parliament orders Cabinet to pardon thousands of rejected asylum-seekers
- Drama deepens in poisoned spy story
- Transistor, laser, Big Bang part of Bell Labs' storied history
- Heifer group works to bring food to those with HIV and AIDS
- Mexico's president-elect vows to be sworn in before Congress, despite attempt to block him
- Former protesters applaud arrest warrant for Mexican ex-president over 1968 massacre
- Sampdoria, Chievo advance to Italian Cup quarterfinals
- Austria's Goetschl fastest in downhill training
- Police officer in soccer death to go to trial in separate case
- Environment agency drops part of its plan to ease pollution reporting rules
- Sampdoria, Chievo advance to Italian Cup quarterfinals
- Desperate No More: Eva Longoria Engaged
- Hair, fruit used by prisoners to create art showing at NYC's Lincoln Center
- Intuit makes big bet on Internet banking with $1.35 billion deal
- Drama deepens in poisoned spy story
- Brewer Anheuser-Busch announces import deal with InBev
- Morgan Freeman Releases New Movie on Web
- Woman says soldier's casket was in airport cart with other bags
- Police fire tear gas during soccer game as Dutch fans riot in France
- Wal-Mart predicts slim December sales gain
- Desperate No More: Eva Longoria Engaged
- Spurs star Tony Parker to tie the knot with actress Eva Longoria
- US Airways, Delta, creditors meet for first time on takeover bid
- Gold, silver prices jump as crude-oil climbs, dollar weakens
- Earnhardt Jr. like being best at something
- Venezuela's Chavez says authorities foil plot for sniper attack on presidential opponent
- US Airways, Delta, creditors meet for first time on takeover bid
- Grenada to release 3 prisoners convicted in 1983 coup
- Tear gas forced players off as Nancy joins Espanyol, Panathinaikos in next round
- Dutch soccer fans cause damage ahead of UEFA Cup match at Nancy
- Svindal climbs 19 spots to win super-combi, Miller blows out in slalom leg
- Ecuador's president-elect says no plans to dissolve Congress
- Iraq Report to Be Published As Book
- Svindal climbs 19 spots to win super-combi, Miller blows out in slalom leg
- Exotic car makers battle it out in performance, luxury at Los Angeles Auto Show
- Congress to probe claim of ties between president and far-right militias
- Army Scammed Into Buying Golf Balls
- Presidential hopeful Nicolas Sarkozy hangs tough on youth violence
- Designer of crackdown on corporate scandals says prosecutors have overreached
- Rice letter raises concerns about conditions in U.S.-Indian nuclear legislation
- Light flyweight champion Nino tests positive for methamphetamine
- REVIEW: Ruminating About Right and Wrong
- Colbert Portrait on Display at Eatery
- TV satirist Stephen Colbert's portrait on display at hometown ribs restaurant
- Vintage Books to publish official version of Iraq report
- Iman Promotes Auction for AIDS Funds
- Tense wait in Fiji to military's coup deadline
- Iman promotes online auction to raise money to fight AIDS
- Japan's unemployment falls to 4.1 percent for October
- Colbert Portrait on Display at Eatery
- Quest to force action on gay marriage ban is sent to full Massachusetts high court
- Bush's choice for defense secretary meets with Democrats in U.S. Senate
- NKorea won't unilaterally abandon atomic weapons program: envoy
- BP refinery faces $384,000 in safety fines
- Park, Choi lead U.S. LPGA Tour Q-school
- Hezbollah calls protests in Lebanon to bring down government; PM remains defiant
- Dutch court to rule in case of six suspects accused of planning terrorist murder
- Researchers say they've identified Leonardo da Vinci's left index fingerprint
- Aide says doctors suspect former Russian Premier Yegor Gaidar was poisoned
- Bush draws line on troop withdrawals, though Iraqi leader says his forces will be ready by June
- Svindal climbs 19 spots to win super-combi, Miller blows out in slalom leg
- NKorea, US remain apart on who should move first to resolve nuclear standoff
- England wins toss, bats in second Ashes test
- Ambitious Sarkozy's race to French presidency may prove bumpy
- Hometown racer Pain wins skeleton season-opener
- Desperate No More: Eva Longoria Engaged
- Grandson of L.L. Bean drew on core values _ and computers _ to revive to U.S. outfitter
- At the Movies: `10 Items or Less' could make do with less
- At the Movies: Drug drama 'Candy' has strong performances but little insight
- Nathan Lane, Broadway's last big stage star, has lived with `Butley' for a long time
- Bipartisan group to urge pullback of U.S. troops from Iraq _ but no timetable
- Da Vinci Drawing to Make Its U.S. Debut
- New Orleans' last single-screen theater keeps on going
- First Christmas: `Nativity Story' retells saga of virgin birth in Bethlehem
- Accolades keep coming for Buddy Guy as the blues legend celebrates 5 decades as a guitarist
- Singer-songwriter Vienna Teng strives for balance in her music and her life
- US court refuses to intervene in case of abortion records leaked to Fox News' O'Reilly
- Ford, GM must avoid hazards as their work forces shrink
- Banks catering to Asians expanding in the U.S.
- Japanese shares lose initial gains in morning trade; dollar lower against yen
- Baze ties Pincay's world record with pickup mount
- VW says it may not make profit in North America until 2009
- 100 people may have been killed or injured in Philippine typhoon, reports and officials say
- South Korea's 3rd-quarter economic growth revised upward
- Democrats in U.S. Senate like what they hear about Iraq commission's recommendations
- Leno, Other Comics Sue Over Joke Books
- 100 people may have been killed or injured in Philippine typhoon, reports and officials say
- Leno and other U.S. comedians sue over joke books, claiming copyright infringement
- Drug regulator, U.S. senator clash over investigation of antibiotic
- An overnight sensation 3 1/2 years in the making
- Barcelo leads U.S. PGA Tour Q-school
- Malaysian carmaker Proton's second quarter losses widen on lower sales
- Inebriated Danny DeVito appears on morning TV talk show, but hosts love the 'fun drunk'
- Da Vinci's `Adoration of the Magi' drawing to make its U.S. debut
- U.S. judge tosses most of SCO Group Inc. claims over Linux code
- Anna Nicole Told to Leave Bahamas Home
- U.N. chief calls for political and public accountability in AIDS fight
- Deadline in Fiji coup standoff passes without incident
- Glass-shattering check sends 2 children to hospital
- Congress to probe claim of ties between president and far-right militias
- U.S. cautions financial Web sites against unconfirmed cyber threat
- Government official says U.S. would cut some foreign assistance if Fiji coup succeeds
- All-Time Winningest Thoroughbred Jockeys
- U.S. cautions financial world against unconfirmed cyber threat
- New U.S. alcohol policies could cramp victory celebrations
- SKorea to stop US beef imports from Nebraska slaughterhouse after bone pieces found
- Japan's consumer prices rise 0.1 percent in October
- Gates Foundation to separate assets from grant-making in January
- Deadline in Fiji coup standoff passes without incident, PM urges people to oppose military
- Chavez says sniper plot foiled on presidential opponent
- Police Use Taser on Python to Free Man
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. receives DOJ subpoena in graphics chip business antitrust probe
- Japanese shares rise on positive data, dollar lower against yen
- China says to relax restrictions on foreign reporters ahead of Olympics
- Republican chairman urges party to get back on track before 2008 elections
- 55 confirmed killed by Philippine typhoon, more than 100 others feared dead
- Clark on mark as England wavers after winning toss
- U.S. government quietly applies computerized terrorism ratings to millions of travelers
- 55 confirmed killed by Philippine typhoon, more than 100 others feared dead
- Judge says road ban in US forests applies to oil and gas exploration in forests
- Researchers say climate change has caused worsening monsoons in India
- Mexico's Calderon to take oath of office amid protesters vowing to block him
- Colo Colo draws Pachuca in Copa Sud finals
- Argentina beats Brazil in blind soccer World Cup final
- Window Washer Falls Asleep on 20th Floor
- Detroit top Miami for 7th successive NBA win
- Witness says Japanese fund manager knew about startup's investment plan
- Late Carolina goals sink Canadiens
- Bipartisan group to urge pullback of U.S. troops from Iraq _ but no timetable
- Shares in two of Malaysia's largest newspapers halted ahead of possible merger
- Thursday 'View' Kind to Drunken DeVito
- Norwegian peace envoy to meet cease-fire monitors, 1 soldier wounded in rebel fire
- Phelps shakes off disqualification, wins 2 U.S. Open events
- Cincinnati beats Baltimore 13-7
- Thailand ro raise awareness with record attempt for world's longest condom
- Former protesters applaud arrest warrant for Mexican ex-president over 1968 massacre
- Beset by injuries, Flyers recall Jonsson from AHL
- SKorea stops beef imports from Nebraska slaughterhouse after bone pieces found
- Hossa hat trick highlights Atlanta win
- SKorean private relief agency sends medicine to NKorea
- Kolzig finally has wins over every NHL team
- Alligator soup: Chinese restaurant raises eyebrows with dishes of endangered reptile
- Bipartisan group to urge pullback of U.S. troops from Iraq _ but no timetable
- At least 109 killed in Philippine typhoon, dozens more missing
- Japan's 'war orphans' win compensation from government
- Collingwood and Bell's half centuries steady England
- Atomic energy chief calls for 'incentives' for North Korea
- Alligator soup: Chinese restaurant raises eyebrows with dishes of endangered reptile
- Thailand to raise awareness with record attempt for world's longest condom
- At least 109 killed in Philippine typhoon, dozens more missing
- Atomic energy chief calls for 'incentives' for North Korea
- South Pacific officials express 'deep concern' about possible Fiji coup
- After election losses, Republican moderates will fight to be heard in US Congress
- Singapore to freeze government fees after raising sales tax: report
- U.S. firms eye India after civilian nuclear deal cleared
- New Zealand Open scores
- Millions of international travelers assigned terrorist risk ratings by U.S. government.
- China highlights dangers and promotes prevention on World AIDS Day
- 'The View' Kind to Drunken DeVito
- After 'botched joke,' former presidential hopeful Kerry assessing prospects for another run
- Chavez says sniper plot foiled on presidential opponent
- Dougherty, Ormsby lead New Zealand Open as Campbell moves up
- Felipe Calderon takes charge of presidential residence to begin inaugural process beset by protests
- BP refinery faces $384,000 in safety fines
- Malaysian cell phone company Maxis expects Indian operations to drive growth
- Felipe Calderon takes charge of presidential residence to begin inaugural process beset by protests
- China to relax restrictions on foreign reporters ahead of Olympics
- China to relax restrictions on foreign reporters ahead of Olympics
- Felipe Calderon takes charge of presidential residence to begin inaugural process beset by protests
- First Indian Ocean tsunami detection device to be installed this weekend
- Japanese consumer prices rise _ barely _ and jobless rate falls
- Up to 200 killed in Philippine typhoon, dozens more missing
- Oil prices fall under US$63 a barrel as concerns over possible OPEC output cuts ease
- Up to 200 killed in Philippine typhoon, dozens more missing
- ThyssenKrupp says full-year net profit rose 58 percent
- Japanese shares advance for 3rd day on positive consumer price, jobless data
- Japanese shares advance for 3rd day on positive consumer price, jobless data
- Japan, U.S. discuss military reshuffle plans
- Hezbollah calls protests in Lebanon to bring down government; PM remains defiant
- U.N. envoy says all parties should come together to end political deadlock in Bangladesh
- Chinese tycoon on Forbes rich list sentenced to life in prison
- Japan's economy gets good news: consumer prices rise _ barely _ and jobless rate falls
- Dollar inches up as traders weigh weak Japanese price data, slowing U.S. economy
- NKorea notes World AIDS day, says measures taken not to allow a single case
- Witness says Japanese fund manager knew about startup's investment plan
- Afridi dropped from Pakistan one-day team
- Canadians lead ice dance at Nagano
- Afridi dropped from Pakistan one-day team
- Sri Lanka defense secretary escapes suicide attack; 14 wounded, 1 dead; rebels blamed
- Dutch retailer Ahold says it swung to a profit in the third quarter
- Indian actor Arshad Warsi to sweat it out on soccer field for new movie
- Atomic energy chief calls for 'incentives' for North Korea
- China aims to revive gold-winning ways against tough Japanese competition in Asian Games swimming
- Collingwood ends on 98 as England commands first day
- 'The Knot' well-crafted epic love story soured by bad casting
- Pakistan sells 10 percent stake in biggest oil company for US$813 million
- Shareholders vote on deal to create Italy's largest bank
- Japanese shares advance for 3rd day on positive consumer price, jobless data
- On World AIDS Day, glimpse of blueprint on how to fight AIDS in rural Africa
- Collingwood ends on 98 as England commands first day
- Collingwood ends on 98 as England commands first day
- Sri Lanka defense secretary escapes suicide attack; 15 wounded, 2 dead
- Atomic energy chief calls for 'incentives' for North Korea
- U.N. envoy says all parties should come together to end political deadlock in Bangladesh
- China to relax restrictions on foreign reporters ahead of Olympics
- Beppu looks to make mark in Asia
- Tajik president retains premier as he forms new Cabinet after re-election
- Euro largely holds gains against U.S. dollar, pound advances
- Sony president says management strengthened for PS3 success
- Taiwan shares rise 0.6 percent to new 6-year high
- EU governments, parliament agree on chemical law
- On World AIDS day, Asian nations fight stigma attached to the disease
- Hezbollah calls protests in Lebanon to bring down government; PM remains defiant
- Swedish 3Q GDP up 4.4 percent
- Alcatel completes purchase of Lucent, creating telecom equipment powerhouse
- Morgan Freeman Releases New Movie on Web
- China favored in gymnastics at Doha
- Collingwood ends on 98 as England commands first day
- Japan, judo's homeland, looking at tough battles for Asian Games gold
- Canadians lead ice dance at Nagano
- Japan calls for urgent steps to stem population decline
- Gul gets key scalp of Lara, injures Sarwan
- Russian Orthodox believers light candles in Moscow church, pray for AIDS victims
- China to relax restrictions on foreign reporters ahead of Olympics
- Hong Kong's Richard Li struggles to match his tycoon father's "Superman" reputation
- Pope says church seeks to `impose nothing' as trip to Muslim world closes
- U.N. envoy says all parties should come together to end political deadlock in Bangladesh
- Hong Kong shares drops 1.4 percent, phone operator PCCW plunges 5 percent
- Singapore shares end flat on cautious trading ahead of weekend
- Pakistan keeps pressure on West Indies on final day
- India reports highest salary hikes in Asia for 2nd straight year
- 2 Way Traffic agrees to buy global rights to "Who Wants to be a Millionaire"
- Russian Orthodox believers light candles in Moscow church, pray for AIDS victims
- Chinese currency rises to new high against dollar; shares hit five-year high
- Health authorities rope in Islamic clerics in battle against HIV/AIDS in India's Kashmir
- German lawmakers approve new anti-terror database
- Ukrainian lawmakers fire foreign minister, setting stage for battle in government
- On World AIDS day, Asian nations fight stigma attached to the disease
- A corridor for Afghan drugs, Tajikistan grapples with a surge in drug addiction
- Injured Sarwan out of one-day series against Pakistan
- Ukrainian lawmakers fire foreign and interior ministers
- Former U.S. President Clinton says Indian state leads in tsunami reconstruction
- France's BNP raises prediction for savings from BNL purchase
- Up to 200 killed in Philippine typhoon, dozens more missing
- President: Ukraine still has one of fastest growing AIDS epidemics in Europe
- Italian defense minister arrives in Iraq to mark end of Italian military mission
- Japan hammer thrower Murofushi pulls out of Asian Games
- Hong Kong's October retail sales up 6.9 percent on year
- SKorean president to discuss North Korean nuclear crisis during Indonesia visit
- Boeing sees US$15 billion market for Its defense products In India over 10 years
- Thai shares jump 3 percent, led by energy stocks
- Britain's WPP Group says it bought a 49 percent stake in China's Raynet
- U.S. investor to take over bankrupt German World Cup mascot maker
- Saipem wins three drilling contracts worth US$380 million
- Asada ahead of women: Canadians lead ice dance at Nagano
- China to relax restrictions on foreign reporters ahead of Olympics
- Ukrainian lawmakers fire foreign and interior ministers, setting stage for battle in government
- Death toll rises to 198 in Philippine typhoon, 260 missing
- Teen Crashes Car After Hearing Doll Cry
- Presidential candidate Segolene Royal visits French forces in southern Lebanon
- Wanted: Bell-Ringers in Montana
- Police Use Taser on Python to Free Man
- Polonium: Deadly if ingested but not difficult to transport
- Reports: Henrik Larsson going on loan to Manchester United
- Pile Drivers Irk Students During Finals
- U.N. drug agency chief urges universal access to AIDS treatment, care and support programs
- West Brom midfielder Ronnie Wallwork stabbed in nightclub
- Thai central bank intervenes in markets to curb baht's surge
- Hezbollah calls protests in Lebanon to bring down government; PM remains defiant
- Indian cricketer turned lawmaker Navjot Singh Sidhu held guilty of culpable homicide
- Oil prices fall under US$63 a barrel as concerns over possible OPEC output cuts ease
- Dollar up, gold down in European morning trading
- Italian government announces plans to sell down 49.9 percent stake in Alitalia
- Pakistan beats West Indies by 199 runs
- Tokyo boosted by positive economic data, most Asian markets advance
- Henrik Larsson going on loan to Manchester United
- Sri Lanka defense secretary escapes suicide attack; three dead, 14 wounded
- Pope says church seeks to 'impose nothing' as trip to Muslim world closes
- Italian government announces plans to sell down its 49.9 percent stake in Alitalia.
- Prudential says it expects to double new Asian business by 2009
- Opening ceremonies provide first Asian Games test
- More than 250 killed in East African floods, say aid workers
- EADS shares jump on report of Airbus A350 funding deal
- Indian shares soar, touch record high
- Henrik Larsson going on loan to Manchester United
- UPM-Kymenne says it will invest euro38 million in Jamsankoski mill
- Spurs aim to end winless streak against Arsenal and its White Hart Lane home
- Danish public broadcaster TV2 starts broadcasting 24-hour news channel
- Musharraf signs amended rape law as thousands of hardline Islamists protest
- London's FTSE-100 index up 17.2 points at 6066.0 at midday
- Violence kills 1, injures 3 during opposition-sponsored strike in eastern Indian state
- Police arrest 33 people for burning trains, buses in western Indian state
- Henrik Larsson going on loan to Manchester United
- Amanatidis to miss next three league games for Eintracht
- Gronholm wins opening stage of Wales Rally
- Rice trip to Mideast shows few options other than patience
- World Cup ski jumping races canceled in Czech Republic
- Health authorities rope in Islamic clerics in battle against HIV/AIDS in India's Kashmir
- Polish prime minister insists government can win back city voters after election setback
- Japan's Cabinet vows "significant" cut in bond issuance in budget policy
- Koreas agree to march together at Asian Games, still working on plan for 2008 Olympics
- Ukrainian lawmakers fire foreign and interior ministers, setting stage for battle in government
- Doctors Without Borders calls for affordable treatment on World AIDS Day
- Kaneria and Razzaq inspire Pakistan to big win over West Indies
- Henrik Larsson going on loan to Manchester United
- Italian government announces plans to sell down its 49.9 percent stake in Alitalia.
- US lawmaker says industrial project holds promise for divided Koreas
- U.N. says AIDS cutting down poor countries' rural workforces, threatens food supply
- New head of Berlin Philharmonic: classical music needs to attract broader, younger audience
- Chess makes debut as medal sport, but biggest Asian star Anand's missing
- Kazakh equestrian team: a long drive to Doha for Asian Games
- Indian cricketer turned lawmaker Navjot Singh Sidhu held guilty of culpable homicide
- Davis Cup Final: Russia 1, Argentina 0
- US lawmaker says industrial project holds promise for divided Koreas
- Davydenko beats Chela to give Russia 1-0 Davis Cup final lead
- Warner Music Group reports 4th quarter profit, boosted by settlement
- Chrysler offers $1,000 incentives on most 2006 and 2007 models through Jan. 2
- South Korean workers, riot police clash after passage of labor laws
- South Korean workers, riot police clash after passage of labor laws
- French presidential candidate Sarkozy vows to lower value-added tax in restaurants
- 100s of thousands of Hezbollah supporters protest in Beirut to bring down government
- OPEC president says oil cartel likely to trim production
- Sochi, at the crossroads, hopes to woo Olympic members at the Asian Games
- Danish artist marks World AIDS Day with crucified pregnant teenager statue
- ThyssenKrupp says full-year net profit rose 58 percent
- Euro-zone unemployment rate sinks to 7.7 percent in October
- Adu ends two-week trial at Manchester United
- Spurs aim to end winless streak against Arsenal and its White Hart Lane home
- Swedish stock market watchdog rejects Scania complaint about MAN takeover bid
- FIFA chief expects Iran will meet reinstatement demands, avoid Asian Games expulsion
- HSBC acquires Champion Mortgages' US$2.5 billion mortgage loan portfolio
- A batch of policy papers _ thin gruel for visiting bankers
- Presidential candidate Segolene Royal visits French forces in southern Lebanon
- Asada ahead of women: Chinese take pairs; Canadians lead ice dance
- Asada ahead of women: Chinese take pairs; Canadians lead ice dance
- Europe marks World AIDS Day with warnings, services, art actions
- Detroit museum pays $1 million for Whistler sea painting
- Mexican lawmakers brawl in Congressional chamber ahead of inauguration
- Thailand raises AIDS awareness with world's longest condom
- Mexican lawmakers brawl in Congressional chamber ahead of inauguration
- Iranian "Hercules" and Chinese set to dominate at Asian Games
- A brief look at this weekend's Premier League matches
- Stock exchange fees to be cut by a third in bid to boost competitiveness
- Police arrest two for death threats against Atletico president
- Mexican lawmakers brawl in Congressional chamber ahead of inauguration
- Henrik Larsson going on loan to Manchester United
- Doctors Without Borders calls for affordable treatment on World AIDS Day
- Gwizdon wins first-career World Cup race
- Conservative evangelicals angry over Obama's presence at AIDS summit
- Judge to question cyclists in Spanish doping probe
- Symrise says it plans to raise as much as euro1.4 billion in initial share sale
- Mexican lawmakers brawl in Congressional chamber ahead of inauguration
- Davydenko beats Chela to give Russia 1-0 Davis Cup final lead
- 100s of thousands of Hezbollah supporters protest in Beirut to bring down government
- Rice trip to Mideast shows few options other than patience
- Germany hosted first green World Cup, says U.N. environment agency
- Wall Street edges higher ahead of key data, Fed speeches
- South Korea's men, Chinese women seek to continue Asian dominance
- Haters Halted on New 'Grey's Anatomy'
- Adu ends two-week trial at Manchester United
- Russian spy chief meets briefly with senior Japanese officials in Tokyo
- Gunmen kidnap Sunni soccer official in Baghdad
- HSBC acquires Champion Mortgages' US$2.5 billion mortgage loan portfolio
- Mexican lawmakers brawl in Congressional chamber ahead of inauguration
- EU governments, parliament agree on chemical law
- U.N. says AIDS cutting down poor countries' rural work forces, threatens food supply
- Mexican lawmakers brawl in Congressional chamber ahead of inauguration
- Arabs hope Asian Games will enhance their image
- E.On says it bought 75 percent stake in Dalmine for euro46.5 million
- U.S. manufacturing sector contracts in November for first time since 2003
- True Villain Has Emerged on `Survivor'
- HSBC acquires Champion Mortgages' US$2.5 billion mortgage loan portfolio
- EU governments, parliament agree on chemical law
- French presidential candidate Sarkozy vows to lower value-added tax in restaurants
- New House leader chooses Texas Democrat to chair intelligence committee, bypassing two more senior members
- Volkswagen management says up to 3,000 jobs may stay in Brussels after 2009
- Episcopal leaders make concessions; California conservatives back off threat of split
- EU extends bird flu ban on live bird imports
- EADS shares soar on expected jet launch as board meets
- Police raids unofficial fan club in Benfica's Stadium of Light
- Mexican lawmakers brawl in Congressional chamber ahead of inauguration
- EU governments, parliament agree on chemical law
- Wall Street stumbles as purchasing managers report slowing in manufacturing sector
- Ukrainian boxing brothers to be honored by UNESCO
- New House leader chooses Texas Democrat to chair intelligence committee, bypassing two more senior members
- `The View' Is Kind to Drunken DeVito
- Inebriated Danny DeVito swings through TV talks show `The View,' but the ladies still love the `fun drunk'
- Warner Music Group reports 4Q profit, boosted by settlement
- Davis Cup Final: Russia 1, Argentina 1
- Europe marks World AIDS Day with warnings, services, art actions
- Felipe Calderon takes oath of office as Mexico's president amid jeers and fistfights
- Mexico's Felipe Calderon takes over power, faces fierce protests
- U.S. quietly applies computerized terrorism ratings to travelers
- DGBAS sticks by its definition of state fund
- Pitcher Wu signs with Japan's Lotte Marines
- Durian kills hundreds in the Philippines
- TSU suspends membership of Chou, Huang
- Shih demands immediate release of drill master
- DPP head suggests shelving reform talks before elections
- Officials say Nobel laureates to join NCKU research
- Su should prove neutrality in fund disputes, Koo says
- In Brief
- Consumers' Foundation finds dioxin level in food acceptable
- Institute reports effort needed in creative industry
- Number of married women in workplace rising, poll shows
- Students give Hu's wife 1,000 handmade cranes
- Poll shows 900,000 consider changing job
- AIDS rate drops, discrimination remains
- In Brief
- Foreign minister informs Castro admirers that island's communist system will continue
- Former protesters praise warrant for arrest of Mexican ex-president
- Chavez says will win re-election; warns of plots against country
- Officer says possibly hundreds killed in Sudan
- Bush readies largest Iraq-spending bill
- Thousands from opposition protest in Lebanon
- In Brief
- Powerful earthquake rattles nerves and buildings in western Indonesia
- Deadline in Fiji coup expires without incident
- U.N. atomic energy chief calls for 'incentives' on North Korea
- Top Sri Lankan official escapes attack
- China courts rule against researcher and blind activist
- Odd weather badly hurting coffee farms in Indonesia
- Da Vinci's left fingerprint discovered, experts claim
- Workings of a star gazer unlocked
- Darfur violence spreading across borders
- Continuing education is the hottest niche market in the U.S.
- Poland's veto against Russia opens a can of worms
- December 25 should no longer be a public holiday in America
- Weak-kneed and washed up
- PRC diplomacy - aid for resources
- Black, Asian, Hispanic skin problems require special treatment
- Modesty does not have to look mundane, Muslim clothing designer demonstrates
- Fashion makes its way to Boston art museum
- PCCW shares plummet after Li says he will remain chairman
- Judge applies road ban to U.S. forests
- Chungwa unveils thrilling new handset
- Vista OS set to shake up market
- Kerkorian reportedly sells entire stake in GM
- Taiex climbs to yet another six-year high
- U.S. dollar wobbles, falls after weak reports
- Wall Street little changed following erratic session
- U.S. firms eye India's nuclear market
- Sidelines
- Boxing at Asian Games lined with Olympic promise
- Japan's world-champion female wrestler aims for a 'century' in Doha
- Derby trial for Gunners, as Wenger battles to win
- Pistons beat the Heat on the road
- Ottawa bewilders Panthers with a six-nothing taming
- Tear gas forces players off, as Nancy joins Espanyol
- Okajima signs with Red Sox
- Russell Baze ties Pincay's world record
- Cincinatti almost shuts out flightless Ravens
- Collingwood, Bell's batting steadies England
- Taiwan should work hard to become a WHO abserven
- Koreas march together at Asian Games, still working on plan for 2008 Olympics
- Asian Games open with a festival celebrating the Gulf
- China sees tackling climate change as urgent: Stern
- Hakka Flower Drum Festival in Hsinchu
- Turkey calls on EU leaders to resist pressure from Cyprus and act with 'common sense'
- Hundreds of thousands of Hezbollah supporters protest in Beirut to bring down government
- Bahraini Shiites clamor for police and military jobs
- Player's suspension stirs age-cheating controversy in Brazil
- Marsalis' New CD Deals With Politics
- Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham teams with Little Big Town for Country Music Television's `Crossroads'
- Furyk opens up big lead
- Conviction and sentences sought for Veron, Cragnotti, in passport case
- Marsalis: Politics Influenced New Album
- Police union fights candidate over stance on death row inmate Mumia Abu-Jamal
- Felipe Calderon takes oath of office as Mexico's president amid jeers, fistfights
- Ellen Burstyn tells Oprah Winfrey it took several decades of therapy to overcome her troubled past
- Wynton Marsalis says his upcoming album, due out next year, is his most political in years
- National museum for often-overlooked World War I opens this weekend in Missouri
- Richards to Meet Men He Offended
- October construction activity plunges by largest amount since 2001 recession
- European stocks end lower
- Richards, Offended Club Guests to Meet
- Liberal Party casts ballots in wide-open race for next national leader
- `Seinfeld' actor Michael Richards to meet with offended black comedy club guests
- Davydenko, Nalbandian win as Russia, Argentina split opening singles
- Lincoln Center Hosts Prison Art Exhibit
- Prisoners Use Hair, Liquids to Make Art
- Judge encourages Coca-Cola to maintain commitment to diversity
- Warnings, church services, art protests on World AIDS Day
- Ford's U.S. sales drop in November; DaimlerChrysler sales up
- House Republicans reach consensus on offshore drilling bill
- Millions of international travelers assigned terrorist risk ratings by US government.
- Gronholm leads after opening day of Wales Rally
- South Africa aims to halve number of new AIDS infections within 5 years
- Actor Ed Asner encourages sending holiday cards to US soldiers
- Toyota's U.S. sales surpass Ford's for the second month this year
- Royal Greek Heirlooms Will Be Auctioned
- French presidential candidate Segolene Royal calls for release of 2 Israeli soldiers
- Scorn, praise after Dutch Santa's black sidekicks turn multicolored
- Toyota's U.S. sales surpass Ford's for the second month this year
- Opening ceremonies provide first Asian Games test
- Alcatel-Lucent offers glimpse of strategy, merger challenges
- Peace, love, tax write-off: Woodstock museum seeks exhibits
- Greek foreign minister: EU must send Turkey 'very clear message' on Cyprus
- Millions of American and foreign international travelers assigned terrorist risk ratings by U.S. government.
- Sanpaolo shareholders also approve deal with Banca Intesa
- New House leader chooses Texas Democrat over 2 more senior members to chair intelligence panel
- Toyota's U.S. sales surpass Ford's for the 2nd month this year
- Jimmy Buffett Settles Trademark Lawsuit
- Chicago Fed's Moskow reiterates more interest rate hikes may be needed to curb inflation
- Toyota's U.S. sales surpass Ford's for the 2nd month this year
- Money finally flowing at California stem cell agency
- Feyenoord tries to distance itself from hooligans at UEFA Cup tie
- Woodstock Artifacts Sought for Museum
- `Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett and Texas merchant settle trademark lawsuit
- 2006 Is the Year of Celebrity Apologies
- Ukrainian official: state is open for talks over ownership of steel factory Nikopol
- World Bank says Angola must make full transition to a market economy
- Business groups urge Congress to act on trade measures
- U.S. Gramercy Capital buys Bulgarian business park for euro180 million
- Banca Intesa, Sanpaolo shareholders approve deal to create Italy's biggest bank
- BP moves Prudhoe Bay manager to London job
- Miller narrowly avoids high-speed collision to win Birds of Prey downhill
- Felipe Calderon takes oath of office as Mexico's president amid jeers, fistfights
- Toyota's U.S. sales surpass Ford's for the 2nd month this year
- New Senate chairman pledges more scrutiny for government's terrorist screening systems.
- Researchers Study Leonardo's Fingerprint
- Tests conducted at Irish hospital following suspected poisoning case
- Asner Helps Kick Off `Cards for Troops'
- Miller narrowly avoids high-speed collision to win Birds of Prey downhill
- MiG fighter uncovered in Iraqi desert being restored by U.S. Air Force
- Killers of kidnapped of daughter of former president sentenced in Paraguay
- Experimental ultrasound method could mean fewer biopsies for women with breast lumps
- Researchers say they've identified Leonardo da Vinci's left index fingerprint
- Review: `Rise of Taj' Gross-Out Schlock
- Lockheed, Boeing $1 billion rocket deal to Pentagon may result in job cuts
- New Senate chairman pledges more scrutiny for government's terrorist screening systems.
- Safin blames indoor surface as Russia, Argentina split opening singles in Davis Cup final
- Airbus parent EADS approves launch of new A350 XWB plane to rival Boeing 787
- National museum for often-overlooked World War I opens this weekend in Missouri
- Sunday's PSG-Toulouse match postponed over hooligan fears
- Teen Accused of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering
- Lincoln Center Hosts Prison Art Exhibit
- Colombia orders all warlords to maximum security prison after escape plot rumor
- Alligator Soup Raises Eyebrows in China
- World chess champion Vladimir Kramnik defends tenaciously to draw computer Deep Fritz
- Bingo-Playing Grandma Guilty in Pot Case
- Town offers nativity scene without baby Jesus; mayor blames technical hitch
- Uruguay pays off total debt with IMF
- Man Allegedly Tries to Put Wife in Oven
- Twenty20 International Scoreborad
- US World War I museum opens this weekend
- Colombia orders all warlords transfered to maximum security prison on rumor of escape plot
- Fiji, NZ upset at Dubai Sevens
- 'Latexhibition' Works on Display in Ind.
- India gets consolation win in 20-over international
- EADS board approves launch of Airbus A350 XWB to rival Boeing's Dreamliner
- At 88, renowned pediatrician Berry Brazelton still offering reassuring advice to parents
- Dollar slips against most major currencies after disappointing economic news
- Researchers Study Leonardo's Fingerprint
- Iverson blames medicine for no-show at team function
- Felipe Calderon takes oath of office as Mexico's president amid jeers, fistfights
- Skiles was right: Bulls not the only 'headbanned' team
- Mainz and Stuttgart draw 0-0
- Iraq's most senior Shiite politician reaches out to Sunnis in Jordan
- Dewey the Cat Dies in Librarian's Arms
- Moreno debuts Champ Car in China
- Asner Helps Kick Off `Cards for Troops'
- Germany's Riesch wins World Cup downhill
- Toyota's U.S. sales surpass Ford's again; GM, Chrysler sales up
- EADS board approves launch of Airbus A350 XWB to rival Boeing's Dreamliner
- Marking World AIDS Day, Bush says disease 'can be defeated'
- Analysts say Kerkorian stock sale focuses attention on GM's turnaround plan
- Atlanta Thrashers show staying power in playoff race
- Colombia orders all warlords transfered to maximum security prison on rumor of escape plot
- Marsalis: Politics Influenced New Album
- Amid housing slide, U.S. manufacturing sector contracts in November for first time since 2003
- Richards, Offended Club Guests to Meet
- Wall Street ends down after report on slowing manufacturing sector
- Shirtless Bush Seen in 'Brokeback' Spoof
- Juventus draws Genoa, ties for first in Serie B
- U.S. company Gramercy buys Bulgarian business park for euro180 million
- BP must turn over safety records from refinery, judge rules
- U.S. company Gramercy buys Bulgarian business park for euro180 million
- Canada's long-awaited AIDS funding announcement pledges millions in new funds
- `The Color Purple' Recoups Investment
- Clooney, DeVito Had `brutal Night' Out
- Oil settles above $63 a barrel after production cut threats, winter weather forecast
- Clooney, DeVito Had 'Brutal Night' Out
- Clooney talks about `brutal night' out with Danny DeVito in upcoming interview on `Today' show
- Review: `Rise of Taj' Gross-Out Schlock
- Deadline in Fiji coup standoff passes without incident, PM urges people to oppose military
- U.S. Senator Obama offers frank discussion of sexuality, spirituality at AIDS conference
- Russian gas official likens EU energy reform plans to "communism"
- In less than a year, `The Color Purple' recoups its $11 million Broadway investment
- Workers strike in four Bolivian cities to protest against Morales
- Agency chief fined in U.S. for keeping mentally ill in jail; sanction follows criminal charges
- Gold, platinum, palladium prices dip; silver rises
- Fiji, NZ upset at Dubai Sevens
- Juventus draws Genoa, ties for first in Serie B
- Boeing engineers and technical employees union files unfair labor practice charge
- Tests conducted at Irish hospital following suspected poisoning case
- Seinfeld star Michael Richards to meet with offended black comedy club guests
- Two Miss. Inmates Thwart Escape Attempt
- Riesch edges Kildow to win World Cup downhill
- Magic Johnson in campaign to end disease in black community
- Colombia orders warlords transferred to maximum security prison on rumor of escape plot
- Highest test cricket runscorers
- List of scorers of most centuries in test cricket
- EADS board approves launch of Airbus A350 XWB to rival Boeing's Dreamliner
- Bank of America's chief financial officer resigns
- Lindsay Lohan's publicist says the actress has been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings
- Mitchell says probe has been delayed by lack of power
- World War I Museum Opening in Mo.
- Puerto Rican ex-Miss Universe stars in bilingual off-Broadway play
- Bush to hold separate talks with leaders of Iraqi Shiite and Sunni factions
- US World War I museum opens this weekend
- Experimental ultrasound method could mean fewer biopsies for women with breast lumps
- U.S. ranchers want to halt all beef trade with South Korea
- Players union files unfair labor practice charges against NBA
- All-Time Winningest Thoroughbred Jockeys
- McCartney Has Seen Psychiatrist for Help
- Colombia transfers far-right warlords to maximum security prison on rumor of escape plot
- Wall of volcanic mud swamps Philippine villages, leaving 198 dead, 260 missing
- Kim, Park lead U.S. LPGA Tour Q-school
- Selig says he plans to retire _ and he means it this time
- Another U.S. senator ready to take first step toward 2008 presidential bid
- Thousands of Islamists protest as Musharraf signs amended rape law
- Chavez supporters mobilize massive get-out-the-vote campaign in Venezuela
- Baze becomes thoroughbred racing's winningest jockey
- Bahrain's Shiites seek to control parliament in Saturday vote
- Ford's Nov. sales slip to No. 4 as GM, Toyota, Chrysler rise
- Bipartisan group pictured Friday as ready to urge pullback of most U.S. troops from Iraq
- Hong Kong's Richard Li struggles to match his tycoon father's "Superman" reputation
- Rather than go abroad to study, Arabs bring foreign colleges to them
- Italy's Oberstolz and Gruber win luge World Cup doubles
- Jury hears lawsuit claiming Microsoft violated Iowa's competition laws
- AIDS growing more quickly among adults in Brazil, defying global trend
- Boeing engineers and technical employees union files unfair labor practice charge
- Former Enron unit Prisma to bid for Colombia's state-owned pipeline
- Richards to Meet Those He Offended
- Richards, Offended Club Guests to Meet
- Michael Richards to meet with offended black comedy club guests
- Riesch edges Kildow to win World Cup downhill
- Latin American leftists celebrate their rise during homage to Castro
- LA Man Gets 7 Years in Movie Piracy Case
- LA Galaxy acquire Cannon from Rapids
- Germans win season-opening World Cup two-man bobsled race
- Clooney, DeVito Had 'Brutal Night' Out
- Olympic champ Krayzelburg back in competition after shoulder surgery
- Ecuador's vice president-elect to apply 'laugh therapy' to transform Andean nation
- Some employees return to work at Valero refinery in Aruba, strike continues
- McCartney Has Seen Psychiatrist for Help
- Texas Democrat Reyes, former Border Patrol agent, to head House intelligence panel
- Latin American leftists celebrate their rise during homage to Castro
- Italy's Oberstolz and Gruber win luge World Cup doubles
- AIDS growing more quickly among adults in Brazil, defying global trend
- Tense standoff in Fiji as military says there's no extension on coup deadline
- Clooney talks about `brutal night' out with Danny DeVito in upcoming interview on `Today' show
- Johnson cashes in on great season
- World Cup reschedules men's super combi for Austria
- Gow leads U.S. PGA Tour Q-school
- New U.S. congressman drawing heat for insisting on using Quran for ceremonial oath
- Fiery Chavez promises Venezuelans he'll outdo himself in new term as president
- Workers strike in Bolivia to protest against president's moves to reform constitution
- Bush administration reassesses efforts to unite Iraqi factions
- Verizon, Dominican Republic resolve tax dispute after U.S. intervenes
- Wall of volcanic mud swamps Philippine villages; 208 dead, 261 missing
- Man in U.S. sentenced to 7 years in prison in movie piracy case
- Colombia transfers far-right warlords to maximum security prison on rumor of escape plot
- Man Indicted in Letters Sent to Celebs
- Mexican judge releases 2 policemen arrested in killing of U.S. journalist
- Lawmakers and businessmen object to computerized U.S. terrorist screening of American international travelers
- Taiwan president's son returns, ending speculation about grandson's birthplace
- NY Cracks Down on Illegal Mystery Meats
- Dewey the Cat Dies in Librarian's Arms
- Exiled Iranian newspaper publisher Mostafa Mesbahzadeh dies at 98
- Man indicted on charges of sending threatening letters to celebrities and politicians in U.S.
- EADS board approves launch of Airbus A350 XWB to rival Boeing's Dreamliner
- Liberal Party casts ballots in wide-open race for next national leader
- U.S. regulator moves to break deadlock in AT&T-BellSouth deal
- Collingwood, Pietersen 100s strengthen England's hand in second test
- Hundreds of thousands of Hezbollah backers rally in bid to overthrow Lebanese government
- Colombia transfers far-right warlords to maximum security prison on rumor of escape plot
- Wall of volcanic mud swamps Philippine villages; 208 dead, 261 missing
- Ecuador's vice president-elect to apply 'laugh therapy' to transform Andean nation
- Lindsay Lohan Attending AA Meetings
- World Cup reschedules men's super combi for Austria
- Mexico's Calderon pledges to battle crime, after inauguration marred by jeers, fistfights
- Buffalo completes season sweep of Rangers
- Jury: Pistons' Davis not guilty on assault charges
- Mathew Sinclair named in New Zealand team to meet Sri Lanka
- Mathew Sinclair named in New Zealand team to meet Sri Lanka
- Texas governor: Mexico's messy inauguration reflects country's democratic growth
- J.Lo's Ex Fights to Release Tell-All
- J.Lo's Ex Fights to Release Tell-All
- Jennifer Lopez's ex says he will fight to release tell-all memoir
- Buffalo completes season sweep of Rangers
- LeBron's 31 pulls Cleveland away from Atlanta
- Johnson cashes in on great season
- Hasek uses head to help Red Wings beat Minnesota
- Wyclef Jean to give free concert to promote Haiti
- Buffalo completes season sweep of Rangers
- Liberal Party casts ballots in wide-open race for next national leader
- US senator Obama jokes about possibly running for president on 'Jay Leno'
- Collingwood reaches doubles century in record stand with Pietersen
- Collingwood reaches doubles century in record stand with Pietersen
- Nintendo's Wii hits Japan stores following US launch
- Obama Jokes About Presidential Run on TV
- South Korean activists to visit US, protest free-trade talks
- South Korean activists to visit US, protest free-trade talks
- Defense minister under former Indonesian dictator Suharto dies at 68
- General Assembly approves six pro-Palestinian resolutions over U.S. and Israeli objections
- Geographically doomed, hobbled by poverty, Philippines buffeted by regular storms
- New Zealand Open scores
- New Zealand Open scores
- Ho? Ho? Ho? State says No No No! to beer label with pint-wielding Santa Claus
- Dewey the Cat Dies in Librarian's Arms
- More bodies found in mud-swamped Philippine villages
- Storm storms into three-way lead in New Zealand Open
- Storm storms into three-way lead in New Zealand Open
- Melco PBL files registration for U.S. IPO
- Melco PBL files registration for U.S. IPO
- Takahashi leads Oda in men's short program
- Takahashi leads Oda in men's short program
- Leading Fatah official says early elections should be held to resolve standoff with Hamas
- Takahashi leads Oda in men's short program
- Takahashi leads Oda in men's short program
- J.Lo's Ex Fights to Release Tell-All
- Bangladesh president to meet chiefs of 2 feuding political camps: spokesman
- Geographically doomed, hobbled by poverty, Philippines buffeted by regular storms
- More bodies found in mud-swamped Philippine villages
- More bodies found in mud-swamped Philippine villages
- Former rebels in Indonesia's Aceh province ready to form political party
- Former rebels in Indonesia's Aceh province ready to form political party
- Collingwood, Pietersen in 310-run stand as England fights back
- Collingwood, Pietersen in 310-run stand as England fights back
- Reports: 'Shaolin Soccer' actor to play Bruce Lee in Chinese TV series
- Reports: 'Shaolin Soccer' actor to play Bruce Lee in Chinese TV series
- Bahraini voters throng polls in decisive runoff election
- Collingwood, Pietersen in 310-run stand as England takes control
- Collingwood, Pietersen in 310-run stand as England takes control
- Obama Jokes About Presidential Run on TV
- Canadians win ice dance, Takahashi leads Oda in men
- Canadians win ice dance, Takahashi leads Oda in men
- Rogge appeals again for release of kidnapped Iraqi Olympic officials
- Brazil, Poland reach final of men's volleyball worlds
- Paul Collingwood seized his place in history
- Paul Collingwood seized his place in history
- French prime minister to be questioned about political scandal, his office says
- Reports: South Korea, US agree to draw up contingency plans against North Korea
- Iran passes law requiring that American visitors are fingerprinted
- Shiite leader rejects Annan's suggestion for international conference on Iraq
- Bangladesh president to meet chiefs of 2 feuding political camps: spokesman
- Bangladesh president to meet chiefs of 2 feuding political camps: spokesman
- Ho? Ho? Ho? State Says No to Santa Label
- Sunday Lookahead at the Asian Games
- More bodies found in mud-swamped Philippine villages
- Reports: 'Shaolin Soccer' actor to play Bruce Lee in Chinese TV series
- Reports: 'Shaolin Soccer' actor to play Bruce Lee in Chinese TV series
- 4 Buddhists shot dead in Thailand's restive south
- China wins first gold at Doha as rain disrupts first official day
- China wins first gold at Doha as rain disrupts first official day
- Asada wins women; Canadians win ice dance, Takahashi leads Oda in men
- Asada wins women; Canadians win ice dance, Takahashi leads Oda in men
- U.N.: Ivory Coast officials have breached peace plan, may face sanctions
- Failed suicide attack unusual for Sri Lankan rebels known for precision
- Hong Kong protesters greet visiting Chinese legislative head
- J.Lo's Ex Fights to Release Tell-All
- LeBron's 31 pulls Cleveland away from Atlanta
- Bangladesh president to meet chiefs of 2 feuding political camps: spokesman
- More bodies found in mud-swamped Philippine villages
- Paris Hilton cancels Billboard Awards appearance over jokes
- Title contender Mirza grapples with flip side of glamour
- Argentina and Russia face off in Davis Cup double
- Asada wins women; Canadians win ice dance, Takahashi leads Oda in men
- Asada wins women; Canadians win ice dance, Takahashi leads Oda in men
- Albania to hold local elections on Jan. 20 amid bitter political dispute
- Deakes sets world record in 50-kilometer walk
- Deakes sets world record in 50-kilometer walk
- Nashiro defeats Garcia in WBA super flyweight bout
- Nashiro defeats Garcia in WBA super flyweight bout
- Ho? Ho? Ho? Maine Says No to Santa Label
- U.S. Marines recently deployed to dangerous Anbar province get first taste of Iraq war
- Bangladesh, Zimbabwe may make changes for second one-day international
- Bangladesh, Zimbabwe may make changes for second one-day international
- Davis Cup Final: Russia 2, Argentina 1
- Thousands of Hezbollah supporters camp in central Beirut in bid to overthrow Lebanese government
- Center-right French politician Francois Bayrou says he will stand for presidency
- Davis Cup Final: Russia 2, Argentina 1
- Russia wins doubles to take 2-1 lead over Argentina
- Leader of Britain's Conservatives tells party to modernize or lose another election
- Brazil, Poland reach final of men's volleyball worlds
- French actress Claude Jade dies at age 58
- Russia wins doubles to take 2-1 lead over Argentina
- Late home run gives Japan win over South Korea
- Bjorndalen wins men's sprint for record 65th World Cup win
- New Delhi and Incheon officials in public spat over games bid
- Russia wins doubles to take 2-1 lead over Argentina
- China sweeps early golds at Doha
- China sweeps early golds at Doha
- Hearts drop captain Steven Pressley again
- Thousands march through Brussels to protest big job cuts at Volkswagen
- Paul Collingwood seized his place in history
- Moan edges Haseney to win Nordic Combined event in Norway
- Thousands of Berlusconi supporters pour into Rome for rally against Prodi's policies
- Two Gilberto Silva penalties help Arsenal to 3-0 win over Tottenham
- Russia wins doubles to take 2-1 lead over Argentina
- More bodies found in mud-swamped Philippine villages
- China sweeps early golds at Doha
- Collingwood, Pietersen in 310-run stand as England takes control
- Arsenal beats Tottenham 3-0 to end poor run
- Geographically doomed, hobbled by poverty, Philippines buffeted by regular storms
- Former world champion out in first round at Asian Games
- Shuttle diplomacy in coup-threatened Fiji raises hopes
- Madagascar president expected to win Sunday elections
- French Socialist candidate Royal condemns Hezbollah lawmaker' comments
- Dewey the Cat Dies in Librarian's Arms
- French actress Claude Jade dies at age 58
- Furyk takes three-shot lead into final round
- Arsenal beats Tottenham 3-0 to end poor run
- China wins two women's classes on opening day
- Bangladesh president meets ex-PM in effort to end political impasse
- Arsenal beats Tottenham 3-0 to end poor run
- China sweeps early golds at Doha
- Democrats should work with Republicans to end poverty, US religious leader says
- A trip in pursuit of health and beauty
- Venezuela's Chavez approaches victory fed by free stew
- U.S. distrust of Muslims runs deep
- Why I feel rankled by the privileges of rank
- Spy poison hanging over Putin's head
- In Brief
- Qarase returns to Fijian capital as coup looms
- Pope sorrowed by ordination
- Violence flares in Thailand
- Hamas government rejects demands that it resign
- Indonesia eyes path for ex- rebels to form party
- Cuba still views its military as powerful political bulwark
- At least 32 die in east India bridge mishap
- Shops dump Santas with 'Hitler salute'
- Better believe it: All publicity is good publicity for celebs
- Belgrade shows PRC film despite Chinese pressure
- Collingwood makes history as England sizzles
- Australians unperturbed by big deficit in 2nd test
- Mavs run wild to 12th straight win
- Devils' offense finally wakes up against Penguins
- Birds of Prey cannot stop stop Miller in downhill
- Sidelines
- Filipina repairing broken marriage
- A time of renewal, prayer
- In Brief
- Mudslides produce apocalyptic scenes in storm's wake
- Chemical spill forces thousands to flee homes, sickens twenty
- Woman who accused U.S. Marines of rape says she expects conviction
- Philippines buffeted by regular storms
- Pinoys learning basic computing
- Jesus' mother is our mother too
- Former Taiwan OFWs may get jobs in Subic
- Pinoy Gimik 1 wins basketball tournament
- Through the Eyes of the Seer
- 'Barcelona' makes Taiwan debut
- Sincere social consciousness
- Pinoy Express launches 'Christmas in Taiwan' essay-writing contest
- In Brief
- Ex-Cabinet minister vows to revive DPP's past glory
- Lung cancer research making breakthrough, experts report
- DPP to focus on 'getting out the vote'
- Thousands rally against Falun Gong persecution
- Candidates for Kaohsiung mayor elaborate election platforms on TV
- Indonesia's children regain hope from aid
- President's son shows proof of student status
- Rescuers reach ravaged Philippines region
- Pro-Syria protesters paralyze Beirut
- Two more test positive in radiation poisoning case
- Taiwan's leader stresses need for national unity
- A trip in pursuit of health and beauty
- Venezuela's Chavez approaches victory fed by free stew
- U.S. distrust of Muslims runs deep
- Co-chairmen of Iraq panel facing an uphill task
- Why I feel rankled by the privileges of rank
- Spy poison hanging over Putin's head
- In Brief
- Qarase returns to Fijian capital as coup looms
- Pope sorrowed by ordination
- Violence flares in Thailand
- Hamas government rejects demands that it resign
- Indonesia eyes path for ex- rebels to form party
- Cuba still views its military as powerful political bulwark
- At least 32 die in east India bridge mishap
- Shops dump Santas with 'Hitler salute'
- Collingwood makes history as England sizzles
- Australians unperturbed by big deficit in 2nd test
- Mavs run wild to 12th straight win
- Devils' offense finally wakes up against Penguins
- Birds of Prey cannot stop stop Miller in downhill
- Sidelines
- Filipina repairing broken marriage
- A time of renewal, prayer
- In Brief
- Mudslides produce apocalyptic scenes in storm's wake
- Chemical spill forces thousands to flee homes, sickens twenty
- Woman who accused U.S. Marines of rape says she expects conviction
- Philippines buffeted by regular storms
- Pinoys learning basic computing
- Jesus' mother is our mother too
- Former Taiwan OFWs may get jobs in Subic
- Pinoy Gimik 1 wins basketball tournament
- Overseas mom fears she will be returning to an empty nest
- Through the Eyes of the Seer
- 'Barcelona' makes Taiwan debut
- Sincere social consciousness
- Pinoy Express launches 'Christmas in Taiwan' essay-writing contest
- In Brief
- Ex-Cabinet minister vows to revive DPP's past glory
- Lung cancer research making breakthrough, experts report
- DPP to focus on 'getting out the vote'
- Thousands rally against Falun Gong persecution
- Candidates for Kaohsiung mayor elaborate election platforms on TV
- Indonesia's children regain hope from aid
- President's son shows proof of student status
- Rescuers reach ravaged Philippines region
- Pro-Syria protesters paralyze Beirut
- Two more test positive in radiation poisoning case
- Taiwan's leader stresses need for national unity
- Bangladesh president meets rival political leaders in efforts to end standoff
- Bangladesh president meets rival political leaders in efforts to end standoff
- Liberal Party casts ballots in wide-open race for next national leader
- Goalkeeper Ceni extends contract with Brazilian champion Sao Paulo
- In Muslim world, beach volleyball bikinis create cultural clash
- Arsenal beats Tottenham 3-0; Liverpool gets first away win of season
- China wins two women's classes on opening day
- 'Butley' Has Been With Lane Long Time
- Berlusconi bounces back at Rome rally a week after collapsing
- Klose's two goals lift Bremen top of Bundesliga
- Grenada releases 3 former soldiers convicted in 1983 coup
- Air Force radio frequency used for homeland security threats also jams garage door openers
- Celtic beats Aberdeen 1-0 in Scottish Premier League
- Basso distances himself from doping probe, looks forward to new challenge with Discovery
- Marwijk to step down as Borussia Dortmund coach
- China reasserts dominance with five of six golds on opening day of Asian Games swimming
- Bangladesh president meets political rivals in efforts to end standoff
- Former Russian PM Gaidar's health had changed radically, spokesman says
- Wyclef Jean calls for a 'new Haiti' at free concert
- Bush parries pressure to change course on Iraq
- Botswana opposition protests against Bushmen eviction
- Mel Gibson's casting of Indians for "Apocalypto" draws praise from American Indian leaders
- Yale Reopening Renowned Art Building
- Lyon edges Le Mans 1-0
- Leading scorers in the Bundesliga
- China sweeps early golds at Doha
- China sweeps early golds at Doha
- Daegu drums up athletics support in Doha
- Japan has mixed bag on first day of quest to win judo golds
- Japan has mixed bag on first day of quest to win judo golds
- Berlusconi bounces back at Rome rally a week after collapsing
- A night in New Orleans with Capote, a masked ball, memories of better times and the muse
- Yale Reopening Renowned Art Building
- Swedish champion Elfsborg edges Viborg 1-0
- Painter Roy Newell, abstract expressionist, dead at 92
- Klose's two goals lift Bremen top of Bundesliga
- Episcopal diocese in Fresno affirms ties to Anglican faith
- `Daily Show' Producer Leaving
- Edwards, Clark carry debt from unsuccessful 2004 White House bids
- Inter matches club record with 11th straight win
- Big Easy Recreates Capote's Masked Ball
- Gronholm increases lead in Wales Rally after second day
- Bangladesh president meets political rivals in efforts to end standoff
- Safin leads Russia to 2-1 lead over Argentina
- Inter matches club record with 11th straight win
- Man United goes six points clear; Arsenal beats Tottenham 3-0
- Shiite leader said to reassure Bush on Iran in White House meeting
- Iowa Democrats declare neutrality in 2008 caucuses, even with popular governor in the field
- Emmy-winning Comedy Central producer leaving 'The Daily Show' and 'The Colbert Report'
- Democratic chairman says party will defend 2006 gains 'by what we do, not we say'
- English Soccer Summaries
- Leading English goalscorers
- Man United goes six points clear; Arsenal beats Tottenham 3-0
- British solo sailors safe in Cape Town
- Shiite leader said to reassure Bush on Iran in White House meeting
- After winning downhill, Miller takes lead in first leg of giant slalom
- Germany sweeps women's World Cup luge race
- 'Daily Show,' 'Colbert' Producer Leaving
- Liberal Party casts ballots in wide-open race for next national leader
- South Korea, Bahrain have wins, set up group deciding encounter
- Mexico's Calderon pledges more money to military after unruly inauguration
- Olympiakos beats Kerkyra 2-0 to stay top of Greek league
- Mexico's Calderon pledges more money to military after unruly inauguration
- Kildow wins second World Cup downhill race of season
- Acting Cuban President Raul Castro trumpets rise of leftists in Latin America
- Bush may lift drilling ban in Alaska's Bristol Bay
- Italian Scoring Leaders
- 'Daily Show,' 'Colbert' Producer Leaving
- Inter matches club record with 11th straight win; Roma wins sixth straight
- Democratic chairman says party to defend gains in US congressional elections through action
- Barcelona held to 1-1 draw by Levante in the Spanish league