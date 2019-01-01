英文新聞列表 English News List
- Lin apologizes to Hu for exposing records
- Oilers are masters at penalty-killing in defeating Flyers
- Longhorns edge Trojans at college football awards
- Reina closing in on clean sheets record
- Time heals wounds, as Pippen finally comes home
- It\'s time soccer made friends, not civil war
- Best fragrances are modern - but not too trendy
- Sizing up bras for the perfect fit
- Turkish clothier gains fame for dressing Saddam
- Williams\' case seen as test of Schwarzenegger\'s views
- In Brief
- Thousands of sex slaves exist in China, U.S. says
- Charity organization offers help to visually impaired
- World\'s first face transplant patient pleads for a quiet recovery
- KRTC suffers yet another cave-in
- China citizens deprived of rights, report states
- Workers rally against pension cuts
- Gay activists hold event to push same-sex unions
- Lee Feng-san\'s followers run Mei Men Tavern
- Bulls fall to the Lakers on \'Pippen night\'
- The Warriors are not quite there yet
- Avalanche goes seven rounds to win shootout
- Foreign Accent syndrome baffles experts
- Microsoft\'s Xbox 360 hits Japan before PlayStation
- An ancient city offers a sense of everyday life on the outskirts of Rome
- Former nanny strikes gold with retailing business
- The Sixers end their road woes with victory over Nets
- Wenger criticizes Shearer over physical tactics
- HSBC\'s Leung puts premium on striving for perfection
- Racial tensions spark Sydney beach violence
- \'Excessive\' drilling blamed for latest cave-in
- In Brief
- Foreign laborers demonstrate against work laws, conditions
- In Brief
- PRC arrests official over village killings
- Trade row reality bites in Africa\'s cotton fields
- Legendary comedian dies at age of 65
- In Brief
- Pessimism surrounds WTO Hong Kong meeting
- Riquelme\'s stunner puts the seal on Villarreal\'s 3-1 win over Real Sociedad
- Phaneuf has all the tools to be a star
- Rangers recover to defeat the Blues in overtime
- AADA to decrease Bunker Surcharge
- Most Taiwanese work 9 hours a day on average, survey says
- Reopening of the Huashan Culture Park
- Sungshan airport bill fails at Legislative Yuan
- Culture park reopens after year of renovations
- Pavarotti prepares for Taichung performance
- Juve extends lead; Inter wins Milan derby
- Ma, Soong barely touch on merger issues
- Philippine army uncovers plot against Arroyo
- Mofaz quits Likud, joins with Sharon
- Better compensation for fishermen proposed
- Special voting begins in watershed Iraqi election
- Chinese police patrol village after violence
- DPP needs new look at China factor
- DreamWorks big part of Paramount plan
- EU under fire as WTO meet opens
- New Jersey blows 2 leads in 3-2 loss to Blue Jackets
- Brilliant Ronaldinho keeps Barcelona top
- Shaq\'s back for win over Wizards but Wade steals show
- Colts would spoil chemistry by sitting out stars
- To prevent AIDS, don\'t get hooked on drugs
- Fifty-volume series records 100 years of Taiwan\'s art history
- Pavarotti arrives in Taichung
- NCC nominees pass first round
- Portsmouth falls in Redknapp return
- Jensen wants to color Taiwan yellow
- MOI sets up window for ID renewal
- WTO talks kick off amid friction
- Ex-U.S. diplomat admits relationship with official
- Groups push for resignation of top law enforcement official
- Taiwan water reserves said to be adequate
- Agency questions safety of electric hot-water bags
- University law amended to let schools select leaders
- Israeli troops shoot, kill Palestinian man in Gaza, says witnesses
- DPP leaders must learn responsibility
- In Brief
- Trend launches lectures
- Van Gundy\'s exit was a Riley-O\'Neal co-production
- Bryant provides dagger but Mavs beat themselves
- Taiex shares down following oil price rise
- Cross-strait fliers to see \'Kitty\' charter
- Citibank targets high rollers in Taiwan expansion plans
- DPP retains Lu as acting chair
- To boost fruit exports, COA focuses on 10 varieties
- Mobile phone users numbers said growing
- In Brief
- Miyazaki\'s son defies dad with film debut
- Narwhal tusk found to be sensor
- Experts believe brain waves can be used as keys
- North Korea goes for controlled burst of capitalism
- Philippine army cracks down on suspected Arroyo plotters
- In Brief
- Fallout from Keyser case seen to be slight
- Low-risk bird flu virus found in wetlands
- O\'Neal nets 30 to give Riley victorious return
- Rangers still not in Canucks\' league
- Koreans inspire fear and loathing in Hong Kong
- East Asia summit ends with Japan-China handshake, promise to improve ties
- Japanese divided over succession plan
- Daily tea consumption may lower cancer risk, study finds
- \'Rice bomber\' launches hunger strike
- Music masters in Taiwan to give advice on running competitions
- Taiwan\'s inaugural boat show sets sail
- Experts urge patients to ask questions
- Universities found huge online library
- More members join race for DPP chair
- Cement cartel fined NT$210m by FTC for anti-competitive trade
- Manila police arrest \'revolutionary\' leader
- Lure of Hollywood fading as movie-goers tire of bad films, turn to DVDs, video games
- The difference is human rights
- U.S. should stay engaged with resurgent Asia
- Allardyce ecstatic as Trotters progress in UEFA
- Marco Polo would have loved this truffle menu
- Looking for the next action heroine
- Who\'s got a shot at Oscar gold?
- Naomi Watts fell for \'King Kong\'
- Magnificent \'King Kong\' remake
- Laughing and sobbing with \'Family Stone\'
- Designing a new Chiang Dynasty
- Taiwan will allow U.S. beef imports after safety assured
- Lawmaker seeks expansion of pet laws
- Scholars, Lee urge Japan to help regional security
- Vitamin D helpful in improving lung function
- Alcoholism seen as problem among rural Russians
- Morales poised to become Bolivia\'s first Indian leader
- Agencies to inform foreign workers of bird flu precautions
- Former DPP leader offers his vision for party reform
- Canucks finally get come from behind win as Flyers blow three leads
- Cavaliers team effort sees them steam past the Nuggets
- Commission vetoes cut on Taiwan\'s tuna quota
- President\'s popularity hits new low
- Lu will not run for DPP chair
- Tiered Japanese food boxes for good luck and happiness
- Malaysia Air hosts year-end dinner
- Chen seeks feedback on arms plan
- Unlikely hero Crouch gives World Club Championship much-needed tonic
- Hawks snap losing streak with 5-1 beating of Blues
- Lewis scores 37 to lead Sonics past Trail Blazers
- It\'s time the United States got serious about global warming
- Biotech advances hold terrifying possibilities for germ warfare
- Fears grow for forests in Pakistani quake zone
- In Brief
- WTO ministers make deals as police, protesters clash
- Foreigners seek equitable treatment
- Migrant expresses frustration over Philippines\' \'snail\' mail service
- Protecting migrants\' basic rights
- Let your candle of joy burn bright
- Like Georg Jensen, Overgaard finds inspiration from nature
- Former premier announces bid for DPP chairmanship
- Taiwanese arrested at WTO, says group
- Fisheries group to send observers to 15 Taiwanese ships operating in Atlantic
- Ex-DPP chief\'s latest move has everyone guessing
- Pan-blue camp may approve MAC\'s budget
- In Brief
- Taiwan satisfied with conclusions of WTO conference, says economics minister
- Half of local companies manage foreign workers poorly, says CLA
- Sydney police seize weapons on beaches
- From \'Lunar Embassy\' to VIP for pets - bizarre stories of 2005
- Chen and Lu must rebuild ties
- Travel sector gets Christmas cheer as Asians take off
- 5 carriers join hands to start new Asia-New Zealand service
- NOL Group extends presence in the Russian Far East region
- PRC carmakers ready for U.S. market
- Valuev claims the WBA crown with spurious decision over Ruiz
- Thrashers pull a fast one - twice - to defeat Panthers
- Barcelona clinches record 12th victory
- LeBron\'s 41 points help Cavs beat Heat
- Ferguson hails revival as United breezes past Villa
- Tiki wows them with record-breaking display
- Mourinho reignites feud after crucial win
- Luongo\'s major road work gives Panthers win
- Yilan welcomes intellectuals, high-tech workers into county
- Lin slams Yu, bashes Chen in open letter
- Morales clinches Bolivia election
- Suspended magistrate slams decision by MOI authorities
- New system in appointing prosecutors seen as crucial
- CCU official launches hunger strike outside MOE
- Nepalese students detained in protest over festival shooting
- SARS seen lifting Asians\' awareness of healthy eating
- Here comes Santa Claus - straight from the salon
- \'Indigo children\' can see the future, parents claim
- In Brief
- China\'s Shanghai is a city in transition
- Macquarie buys Taiwan cable firm for US$833m
- DPP denies Wang picked for premier
- Vaccine for uterine cancer seen as more effective on pre-teens
- Ronaldinho named World Player of the Year
- Supporters demand student\'s release
- Group wants ancestral name on new IDs
- Wu names ex-wife as his deputy in Taitung County
- Arms bill makes legislative agenda
- KMT pushes Cabinet to fill NCC vacancy
- Weng casts last-minute bid for DPP chairmanship race
- DPP chair race should focus on reform visions
- A year without \'Made in China\'
- In Brief
- Winterthur touts unit-linked products
- Japanese noodles get boost from health nuts, gourmets
- Taiex drops following declines on Wall Street
- New Taiwan dollar weakens 0.1% against greenback
- South Africa salvage draw against Australia; England lose series
- Magic offense does another disappearing act in a repeat of stunning loss to lowly Raptors
- Baltimore Ravens pick apart pathetic Packers
- Ex-Dodger might head for home
- Jewelry expo dazzles dealers
- MAC confident of Lee\'s return
- Issue of new ID cards begins
- Court fines Chen NT$2 over \'soft coup\' claims
- In Brief
- New Yorkers pull through on the 1st day of transit strike
- Bethlehem prepares to celebrate Christmas behind a wall
- Disneyland\'s spell fades in expectant Hong Kong
- Scores of stranded whales rescued
- In Brief
- Kumble\'s three wickets give India edge
- Manchester United, Wigan reach League Cup semis
- Cheechoo\'s hat trick downs the Ducks
- Yankees shock Red Sox by signing Damon to contract
- COA plans to revive competitiveness of Taiwan fish exports
- EPA finds alarming levels of mercury in some fish
- Taiwan artists turning to tech
- DPP chairmanship campaign officially starts
- Ma, Soong meet to plan tactics
- Saddam calls White House \'liars\' for denying torture claim
- KMT, PFP caucuses poised to block arms bill
- In Brief
- Carter powers Nets to fourth straight win over Magic
- Real loses 2-1 to Racing in nightmare before Christmas
- Wenger hints at policy change after lucky escape
- A taste of Germany
- Tim Yip helps Chen Kaige fulfill his \'Promise\'
- TAV show shortens distance between Taipei, Shanghai
- Revisit memorable Hollywood moments
- Chen Kaige delivers his \'Promise\'
- Experts link heart trouble with erectile dysfunction
- Hyatt hopes to get even grander with loyalty program
- Annual auto show kicks off at TWTC
- KMT, PFP block weapons budget
- NTU student back in Taiwan after Hong Kong detention
- Rangers end losing skid with 4-2 win over Lightning
- Bulls\' effort fizzles late in loss to Cavs
- There is no need to sweep hairpieces under the rug
- Women\'s power suits give way to party wear over holidays
- Diamonds are still a girl\'s best friend
- Mexican drug gangs force Indians to grow opium
- Eating and exercise habits vary by season, study finds
- \'Flying eye\' hospital wins donors
- Hsinchu\'s finest vie in talent search
- PRC top Taiwan negotiator dies
- Reviews
- Johnny just wants to be Johnny - minus hair
- Flyers escape with a victory for 1st place in Atlantic
- Iverson deserves to be rewarded for his loyalty
- Ethiopia troops leave tense border as United Nations deadline draws close
- BEVT launches shopping site to promote aboriginal products
- Hua Kuang school celebrates season with fun concert
- Finding the old and new attractions of China
- Earth Choir invites Filipino arranger for Christmas Day performance
- Interpreters to be employed in hospitals around country
- Buccaneers work overtime to defeat the Falcons
- Restaurateur hits it big with porcelain
- Yang Ming ship calls at AIT
- Christmas increasingly popular in China despite government restrictions
- TV heavyweights resign in support of call for reform
- Illness brings twins closer together
- Muslims guard Jakarta's Christians
- Singapore developers take great leap forward
- Isiah is reason for Knicks' predicament
- Redskins earn an impressive victory over Giants
- New English Website of the Office of the President
- Disaster reduction center launched
- Despite win over Lakers, Heat suffering labor pains
- Man United agrees fee for defender Vidic
- Vikings' loss eases major headache over playoffs
- Foreign survivors return to Thai beaches to remember the dead
- At least 26 dead in fire at China bar
- Bahrain police break up sit-in
- Center to assess colleges and universities
- Some colleges deserve funds for distinctive programs, says Lee
- Ho urges easing investors tax burden
- GIO, legislators swap blame for reform failures
- Indonesia tests readiness for future disasters
- Year 2006 will start later than expected as scientists add extra second at end of 2005
- Jets grounded by Patriots in Monday night finale
- Motorola unveils latest 'slim, thin and lean' handset
- Organizers offer peek into 2006 robot expo
- In Brief
- In Brief
- Diaw, Suns run down Timberwolves and much vaunted defense
- Chelsea is perfect at home
- Strong core consumer price data fails to boost yen in Asian trade
- China punishes 799 in state banks for irregularites costing US$73b
- Use antibiotics correctly
- DOH uses diverse channels to build healthy communities
- Roh offers apology for deaths of two farmers
- Defiant British foxhunters take to the field
- Education reformers seek end to physical punishment
- Weapons package key to Taiwan-U.S. ties, MOFA claims
- U.S. company offers space burial services
- Jyou-Tian Folk Drum and Art Group starts its journey
- Orchestras join symphonic celebration on NTSO's 60th anniversary
- With team effort, 76ers edge Nuggets in Denver
- Taipei 101 dabbles in 'Bag Magic'
- Chen receives clean bill of health
- In Brief
- CSBC flaunts orders totalling US$2.68 billion
- Korean pop culture creates waves, draws tourists from across region
- Chinese travelers seen as Asia's new 'ugly Americans'
- Sri Lanka searches for rebels as fears of a return to civil war loom
- Democrats draw comfort from Hu
- Physical punishment legislation makes progress in Legislature
- Caregiver laws set to change next month
- Trash separation, other new measures to begin January 1, government says
- Marrow transplant marks Taiwan medical first
- Taiwan sees first female combat general
- Women rockers you should have been listening to in 2005
- Picks for 2005
- Marion's strong finish helps Suns outlast Wizards
- Chelsea extends lead on Manchester United
- Computer users irked, confused by chain e-mails
- Local payment culture seen changing
- Sri Lanka security tightens ahead of burial
- India police hunt for gunman
- Adventurers to retrace Zheng's voyage
- UMC chairman vows to resign next March
- Spitting tops list of irritations for Asians,poll finds
- Teens' skills in coping linked to their family ties
- Motorola flaunts latest slim handsets
- Su gets 8 years in prison in Zanadau case
- Burkina Faso honors local doctor
- In Brief
- MRT to operate 24 hours for New Year's partygoers
- Media reform bill stalls in Legislature
- Death toll continues to climb in Yemen
- Local group educates public about butterflies
- Wild battle but can't put out the Flames
- Big dreams just keep on rolling in Motor City
- Aussies get 'last laugh' after thumping Proteas
- Taiwanese designer breaks the mold
- Migratory, climatic patterns of butterflies observed
- Graduate students petition MOE for increased stipends
- Marrow transplant marks Taiwan medical first