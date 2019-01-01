英文新聞列表 English News List
- Chen to offer olive-branch to opposition in talk today
- Buenos Aires fire kills scores
- Sudan, southern rebels race to meet peace deadline
- Legislature to consider bills for handling party assets
- Yeh urges lawmakers to pass new reform bills
- Inter-party consultations will be held to integrate versions, officials reveal
- Majority of citizens want defensive referendum, latest poll indicates
- Su set to become DPP chair
- CWB expects temperatures to plummet to 5 degrees
- KMT aims to persuade Beijing to open cross-strait air links
- DOH to offer free AIDS test to pregnant women
- Israeli military steps operation in Gaza
- Powell to lead delegation to assess damage
- Militants warn Iraqis not to vote
- FBI investigates use of lasers against pilots
- U.S. issues new guide for torture
- Thailand death toll doubles to 4,500
- North Korea threatens to end dialogue with Japan
- Musharraf says he will stay on as army chief until 2007
- Sri Lankan families who lost children taking tsunami orphans
- China's Hu says government to push economic growth
- Experts warn of the risk of misjudging health threat
- No 'cell yell' on planes, please
- A rare success seen in peacemaking
- Keep your feet nice and toasty warm
- Leasing prospects for Taipei 101 seen as upbeat
- Creditors and LG Group reach compromise
- EBay to drop support for Microsoft's Passport service
- Turkmenistan all set to cut off gas supplies to Russia, Ukraine
- Agency agrees to take up UAL pension plan
- Investors' profit taking leaves markets mixed
- U.S. unemployment claims decline
- Dollar slightly gains ground against euro
- Rate hike pushes Taiwan shares to 8-month high
- Real Madrid signs ex-Brazil supremo
- Sleep condition is nothing to wink at
- Bad light forces draw in Durban
- Sporting world helps tsunami victims
- Clemente emulates father's philanthrophy
- Taipei 101 Observatory all set for visitors
- High Court throws out KMT-PFP election suit
- Activists urge boycott of Australian wool
- Falun Gong creates 'Wall of justice'
- Suns' Robinson runs wild in 3rd quarter to beat Mavs
- Two games, two victories for Stanford
- Warriors become 11th team for Brown after 10-day deal
- Game over for Americans as PlayStation unplugged
- Guerin gets 200th goal in NHL career as Bruins defeat Rangers
- Taiwan, China seal deal on air links
- Graner convicted of prisoner abuse
- Israel cuts ties with Abbas until militants reined in
- European probe sends back first images of Titan
- Taipei City report confirms no beds were available for girl at hospital
- Aborigines question conservation statute
- Reactions mixed over direct flight pact
- Government encourages parents in Taiwan to have more children
- No beds free, report states
- Taiwanese claims to be illegally detained, mistreated in Malaysia
- U.S. military seeks quick end to aid effort
- Tamil Tigers say chance for peace was fumbled
- Nine women claim lost infant
- PRC's purged party chief said to be in coma
- Many Taliban said seeking end to uprising
- China says it has detained eight after sea shooting
- Malaysia may beat China in scrapping dollar peg
- Character dictates destiny
- In Cambodia, sex traffickers are king
- Women struggle with empty nests
- Men prefer 'mommy' types
- Mourinho says he has no beef with Ferguson
- Pistons defeat Magic to spoil Grant Hill's return to Palace
- Federer too good for Roddick in Open warmup
- McNabb loves the pressure
- Teenage golf sensation Wie could be next 'Nike athlete'
- Hondo takes 6-39 as Bangladesh falters
- Unpaid debt delays Blades move for China's Hao
- Faithful sons never had it easy
- New Subic chief has 'Midas touch'
- Migrant is an 'angel in disguise'
- Business ventures require long hours, total commitment
- 'King of Malaysian Cuisine' reigns in Taipei
- Orrick opens Taipei office
- Taiwanese runner joins historic Mumbai marathon
- HSBC launches lovers' competition
- People and Events
- This clean, friendly, alluring city holds up well against brasher Southern cousins Nashville and Atlanta
- In the food business, it's all about getting the label right
- What's On
- With 'cool' look, Apple finally finds own niche
- Taiwan to lose big if Asian trade bloc leaves it behind
- Wholesale price report relieves investor anxiety
- Japanese sell bonds abroad for first time in 100 years
- Oracle fires 5,000 workers after takeover
- End of the line approaches for Boeing's 717 plane
- Social law protests spread across Russia
- Military obliterates Dagestan militants
- Mass resignations dog Iraq poll
- Mayor Ma sheds tears for patient as hospital row fallout escalates
- Indonesia raises toll, reverses troop deadline
- DPP pushes cooperation despite Soong resistance
- Fears aside, Taiwan readies for 'direct' link
- Wu says success demonstrates both sides can talk amiably without preconditions
- Flight operation procedures to be finalized soon, CAA says
- Permanent direct flights seen as likely to affect Hong Kong, Macau
- DOH to step up monitoring of RU486 pill use
- Over NT$400m raised for tsunami victims, Lin says
- Diligence, justice seen as keys to becoming good lawmakers
- DPP pushes cooperation despite Soong's resistance
- Politics is never far from Taiwanese music
- World census of spoonbills to be finalized on January 23
- Kuwaiti security team kills militant
- U.S. Navy blames charts for sub crash
- Iranian Nobel laureate refuses to obey court summons
- Bold and determined, Bush seizes the moment
- Zhao Ziyang on edge of death, say sources
- U.S. military frees Afghans
- Bomb in Thailand's Muslim south kills one
- Kashmir battle leaves 2 soldiers, 2 militants dead
- Leaders of two Koreas may hold summit in Moscow, says report
- World Bank threatens Cambodia
- Politics is the art of compromise
- What wars? Let's party
- Empowerment is the only way to win friends
- The toughest gals around
- Bad girls now given chance to make comeback
- Stars participate in Tsunami telethon
- Eating poppy seeds can affect drug test result
- Harry's Nazi gaffe wrong, poll finds
- Sharing a common name leaves many waiting in queues
- Parmalat's founder asks pardon from scandal's victims
- Analysts say China holds key to success of Airbus' new aircraft
- Statement hints not all who were questioned revealed everything
- Chinese women gaining more power over family finances, survey reveals
- Far Eastern Plaza Hotel's Kreuger talks about the Shangri-La experience
- China's car ambitions draw skepticism
- World steel output expected to hit new record this year
- IMO to help restore tsunami-damaged setups
- Hapag Lloyd orders 3 box ships to boost transport market share
- YML takes delivery of new ship
- Evergreen offers free transport of relief rice to tsunami victims
- AADA to decrease bunker surcharge
- Container load at Kaohsiung rises
- Washington fans celebrate fightback against Phoenix
- No easy answer to baseball's tough question
- Middle order saves Zimbabweans
- Romario issues apology to Pele for his outburst
- Reggina holds Inter to another draw in Serie A
- Taiwan MLB pioneer dropped from Dodgers' 40-man roster
- Vick asserts himself as Falcons rout Rams
- n Pittsburgh fortunate in win over New York
- Stelios strikes a killer blow to Gunners' title defense
- Wenger reacts to Fergie slight
- Divorce rate hits all-time high in 2004, counselor says
- Taipei punishes hospital staffers for negligence
- Purged Zhao Ziyang dies at 85
- China should learn from former chief, says Cabinet
- Ex-Yunlin County magistrate to face trial
- U.S. conducting secret missions inside Iran, says award-winning reporter
- Legislature will pass arms pact, says president
- Taipei prosecutors drop embezzlement charges against Soong
- Flights may not ease cross-strait tensions
- Group leaves for Bush's inauguration
- MOTC agrees to consider extending 'mini three links'
- Expert sees flawed medical system behind scandal
- Legislature will pass arms pact, says Chen
- Yingge ceramics museum hosts exhibition on tea sets, tea history
- Truth commission determines bullet found at site injured Chen
- Fists fly in Legislature over teacher union bill
- MOFA wants explanation for alleged mistreatment
- CNA spotlights achievements of Taiwan's ten 'Rising Stars'
- Israel begins new Gaza crackdown
- Sudan inks agreement in Egypt
- Kuwaiti urges U.S. to stop torturing Guantanamo detainees
- U.N. envoy appeals to Aristide followers
- Colombia says terrorists are hiding in Venezuela
- U.S. president promises American troops will come home, but not necessarily soon
- Aceh rebels deny attack plan
- Sri Lanka hikes toll, total tops 175,458
- Kobe mourns 6,000 dead in earthquake
- South Koreans vent anger at Japan's colonial rule
- Red faces all round as subway prang injures scores in Bangkok
- Myanmar purge said underway
- Air pact marks step to official talks
- Getting more from the allies
- Depressed press
- A city gripped by daily fears
- Foxx, DiCaprio named best actors at Golden Globe
- Barton dresses her age; Kidman can do better
- Backstage
- Accident leaves nail in man's skull
- Universal to open 'Fear Factor' theme park attractions
- Foster's bids for complete ownership of Southcorp
- Local airlines look to future potential on charter flights
- Airbus prepares party for A380 despite potential turbulence
- Deflation dogs Japan decade after Kobe
- Yulon's Q4 profit down 36%, 2004 income falls
- Inotera may see profit despite weak prices
- Taiwan dollar rises as Asian currencies strengthen
- Taiex ends higher on optimism over charter flights
- Eto'o saves Barca against Sociedad
- Haque becomes youngest player to take ten wickets
- FA expected to investigate Middlesbrough melee
- Allen leads Sonics against Cavaliers
- Curtain finally falls on theatrical Vikings show
- Champion Patriots stuff Colts again
- King stood up to unsporting racial prejudice
- Moya dumped out of Australian Open
- Belichick has new message for Patriots
- Russian denies doping allegations
- China WTO meeting ends with no deal on farmer subsidies
- IN BRIEF
- Philippine crisis taking toll on market as political uncertainties increase
- DoCoMo plan to offer i-mode in Europe by Sept, say reports
- MAC stands firm on flights
- Chen not subject to recall campaign
- Iraq readies to seal borders
- Washington punishing firms for aiding Iran weapon plans
- U.S. says Beijing bolstering oil route
- Ker urges greater tolerance for ideological differences
- Chang seeks support for arms budget
- MND routine press briefing could soon become extinct
- KMT lawmakers support Judicial Yuan budget cut
- Extra session in Legislature seen needed
- Official wants equal focus on childbirth, immigration
- New culture bill expected to help local arts development
- Taiwan Encyclopedia opens site to users
- Post-921 recovery plan near completion
- Chances not good for little girl in coma, says Taichung doctor
- MOFA signs pact with Mercy Corps for tsunami relief
- Detained Taiwanese student kills himself on eve of trial
- Bush eyes Iran as next target
- Spanish royal couple visit Morocco
- Annan plans to remake top team after shakeup
- Mexico transfers convicts from prison
- Abbas to meet Gaza militants as Israel gives him more time
- Critics say Bush inaugural too lavish for wartime
- Group releases footage of purported dissident activity in North Korea
- U.N. assess security in Aceh
- Vietnam bans poultry imports as bird flu spreads
- Family of Zhao forgoes state funeral, says source
- Australian opposition leader, Lathem, quits due to health
- IPR pirates are the ones who should be in China's jails
- Adam Smith saw it coming centuries ago
- Violent video games should be a concern
- U.S. should take a run at school lunches now
- Common screening test found unreliable in detecting illness
- Rising temperature melts ski resort's asset
- Samuel L. Jackson too cool to shake, says 'Coach' co-star
- Ocean Spray weaves way into pub scene
- HSBC announces impressive surge in loan business
- MOF to propose minimum tax to achieve greater social equality
- E. Sun aims to sustain growth in 2005
- Airbus flaunts 'superjumbo' carrier
- Intel overhauls business units
- Photonics industry seen hitting US$31.8 billion in 2005
- BOJ seen keeping rate policy to end deflation
- Toshiba develops first software to operate PC via mobile phone
- Board backs D.Boerse despite investors' doubts
- EU nations discuss euro flexibility
- Profit-taking limits gains from LCD sector
- Sixers win ugly against hapless Hornets
- Ailing golfers put faith in Tour's healing hands
- Top seeds have easy time at Australian Open
- Hoggard steals limelight in England test victory
- Latest NHL get-together leaves antagonists behind
- U.S. trade office moves Taiwan to 'Watch List'
- Cabinet approves mountain land development plan
- Palestinians to help Israelis in Gaza
- U.N. reveals tsunami devastation
- Kashmir truce threatened by mortar attack
- MND set to amend budget for purchase of weapons package
- China seen shifting warfare strategy
- DPP urged to respect its founding guidelines
- KMT takes steps to attract formerly expelled members
- Cabinet passes mountain land development plan
- MAC welcomes remark on cross-strait talk format
- Six-man outrigger set to sail around Pacific Rim
- Pan-blues refuse to discuss Control Yuan nominees
- Investigations begin into scandal over Taipei hospitals
- Iraq bombs strike police and embassy
- U.S. citizen admits spying for Hussein
- Rice on the defensive over integrity
- British soldier pleads guilty to beating Iraqi captive
- Parental notification would not curb teen sex, survey indicates
- Indonesia pursues talks with rebels in tsunami-hit region
- Tokyo ordered to pay restitution
- Maoist head warns Nepal over election
- Bird flu claims fifth life in Vietnam
- Ex-Pyongyang spy says gang nabbed 15 people from PRC
- Beijing scrambles for release of eight nationals kidnapped in Iraq
- The true face of 'blue' justice
- China must act in global interest
- Defying Mideast habits
- Presidents not known for being rational
- CCA chief speaks on administrative policies
- SMEs seen very optimistic about revenue prospects
- Shoe merchants flaunt products to retailers
- Japan warns high yen can hurt growth
- FSC plans to improve guidelines for listing
- China may free-up forex controls
- Intel launches upgraded Centrino to target consumer segment
- Ebbers' attorneys allowed to pursue fidelity questions
- Computer shipments post double-digit growth in Q4
- Bush seen facing key economic challenges in 2nd term
- Weaker dollar not regarded as 'crisis' by Fed official
- AMD reports US$30m loss last quarter
- Liberty Media to purchase rest of UnitedGlobalCom
- Dow, Nasdaq edge higher on positive earnings news
- EU seen ready to agree on pact by late March
- Dollar up amid concerns of possible BOJ intervention
- Taiwan shares dip on weakness of chip sector
- Motormouth draws sympathy from some folks
- Liverpool own-goal seals FA Cup ouster
- Clemens in arbitration, asks for record US$22m
- Anxious Eagles fans hope fourth time will be the charm
- Agassi, Safin advance, but Srichaphan stumbles
- Li shows growing Chinese power
- Doping furor reveals friction amid Russians
- Kamran leads Pakistan over West Indies
- Magic rides 'nerd' Christie to beat streaking Pistons
- Pan-blues slash billions from national budget
- World leaders eye consensus in Bush's 2nd term
- Grenada chooses China
- Colin Powell bows out after 4 tumultuous years
- Chen promises not to change cross-strait status unilaterally
- MND refutes claims that unit would be abolished
- President says constitution change, independence not linked
- Lawmaker threatens to cut MAC budget over charters
- Three carriers apply to offer direct cross-strait charter trips
- Ministry of Finance chief lobbies against revision to Land Tax Law
- MOFA welcomes latest resolution against lifting arms embargo on China
- NPM unveils management, exhibit plans
- Space program gets compensation for satellite launch delay
- Girl's family undecided on brain test
- Yushchenko set for inauguration
- Abbas, Sharon defuse 1st crisis
- Judge rules against terror prisoners' suit
- FBI launches manhunt in Boston threat
- Attackers fail to despatch Guinea chief
- Somalia's government in exile vows to return home by month's end
- WHO warns repeat of bird flu outbreak possible
- PRC promises to save eight citizens in Iraq
- U.S. to scale down military relief operations immediately
- Japan against lifting EU arms embargo on China
- Beijing to hold memorial for Zhao Ziyang
- Afghan warlord survives apparent suicide attack
- Citigroup remains confident on global investment options
- Unilever marks 20 years in Taiwan
- OECD sees high yen as risk for Japan's economic recovery
- Sony slashes forecasts amid tough rivalry
- India to debut in G7 meeting
- Markets lower as investors deliberate mixed earnings
- U.S. economic data shows little inflation
- Greenback slides against yen on profit-taking
- Taiex declines despite strong technology stocks
- Taiwan points way with 'Green Front' for land recovery
- Abbas has to find new way of resistance in Palestine
- China will remember Zhao Ziyang
- Why Europeans are blue over Bush's re-election
- Talking better than silence in NHL freeze
- United beats Exeter City in narrow win
- Boston stature gets tough test from Villanova
- Another close loss vexes Clippers
- Pakistan Captain says team has a problem with bowlers
- Lleyton Hewitt struggles against bad-luck Blake
- Mistrust runs high between U.S., Iran
- Legislature wraps up fall session
- Methane rain and river beds found on Titan
- Asia mixed on Bush's second term
- Car bomb explodes outside Shiite mosque in Baghdad; 14 dead
- University presidents call budget proposal unfair
- Culture exhibition starts with haul-the-table
- Lu condemns Beijing's attempts to isolate Taiwan from the world
- Taiwan should have reliable defense, president says
- Legislature passes basic law for indigenous people's rights
- Japanese publisher to display art replicas
- MOF urges reconsideration of Land Tax Law change
- Taiwan offers to cooperate with the U.S.
- Medical professionals to form health network
- Renminbi appreciation seen harmful for Taiwan
- Unemployment statistics for 2004 beats government's expectation
- Mock coffins and jeers greet Bush
- U.S. says detainee must be shackled to fly over country
- Annan says tensions remain high between Lebanon, Israel
- FBI adds more names to Boston search
- Employees killed, dumped at Mexican border prison
- Palestinian police to deploy on Israel-Gaza border, spurring hopes for calm
- Groups worry as U.S. backs out of tsunami relief
- U.N. disaster conference closes
- Anwar Ibrahim wins defamation case after 7 years
- Bird flu claims seventh life in Vietnam, WHO seeks help
- Huge risks said looming for megacities
- Estate sales - buying a bit of modern history
- A spin cycle out of control
- Free lunch bunch
- Dancing the Iraq war away Washington style
- Every road trip is a narrative
- Fancy meets homely at Black Tie and Boots ball
- Catwalks sizzle with 2005 designs
- Elegant Armani stays one step ahead of competition
- Tesco welcomes year with sixth store in Taiwan
- Nanya reports Q4 profits rise 39%
- CAL launches services in Terminal 2
- Canada, China boost links in oil, minerals exploration
- JPMorgan apologizes for predecessor bank's involvement in slave trade
- Koizumi sees Japan economy bouncing back
- Wall Street finishes lower on disappointing reports
- U.S. airlines foresee more turbulence
- Dollar rises on safe conclusion of U.S. inauguration
- Taiex slides on uncertain tech outlook
- Father resents girlfriend's freedom
- Toffees look to join jetset with AirAsia
- Ken Bates buys Leeds Utd
- Spurs to gamble on Mido touch
- Asashoryu wins his 10th Emperor's Cup in Sumo
- Agassi flies into 4th round
- Brazil to press for probe into alleged doping
- Victorious return can't eclipse T-Slack's legacy
- History shows weather can decide battles
- Clippers continue to slide
- Taiwan to decide on severing ties with Grenada
- Bird flu deaths raise fears at WHO
- U.S. military options in Iran not too good, say analysts
- Parents give consent to doctors to test girl's brain function
- Jakarta renews vow to prevent aid corruption
- Experts criticize reasoning behind Land Tax Law cuts
- Justice minister to run for magistrate in Yilan
- President calls for better treatment of children
- TSU presence will be seen in local elections, official states
- MOE minister considers trip to Japan 'fruitful'
- Forum rejects idea of NHI premium hike
- Quanta aims for 30% of global market
- PRC hostages freed in Iraq; controversy swirls over minister
- U.S., Europe split on Darfur trials
- Sudan rebel chief returns to base after peace deal
- Bush administration faces early test of European ties
- Gloomy Democrats left hoping Republicans will self-destruct
- Anticipating change in balance of power
- Separating ideals and reality
- Not knowing much about mathematics
- U.S. is not 'stingy' but selective
- Proposal to end poverty
- Henman crashes out in Melbourne
- Patriots zero in on rookie Roethlisberger
- Clemens' return is major plus for baseball lovers
- Championship game test of Iverson's allegiances
- Skiles slams 'mediocre' Bulls
- Futsal's Falcao makes his pro soccer debut
- Diaz defends title with 9th round stoppage
- Hope Workers Center celebrates 18th anniversary
- Metrobank to roll out feature-rich cards for migrants
- 'Thirsty Traveler' continues journey of a lifetime
- 'Filipino mom' thanks Taiwanese employer for priceless gift
- Unilever teams up with Ai Chi
- During carnival, Trinidad boasts the 'dirtiest dancing on earth'
- What the networks should show on Super Sunday
- He shouldn't be hard to spot.
- Events
- Tsunami toll exceeds 227,000 as Indonesia adds 7,000 casualties
- Taiwan welcomes Chadian president
- Yushchenko sworn in as president of Ukraine
- Girl pronounced dead; family donates organs
- U.S. Defense Department operating secret spy branch, report says
- KMT-PFP joint slate for speakership seen as likely
- Prospects goodfor cross-strait ties, MAC says
- DPP to hold meet for February 1 poll
- Comatose girl pronounced dead
- Telecenter Training Camp hopes to bridge digital divide
- Taiwan Museum System debuts
- First-day crackdown yields 778 drunk drivers, police say
- Taiwan watchful of PRC groups
- U.S. transportation snarled in storms
- Conservatives vow to curb immigration
- Haiti leaders refuse to talk to Aristide
- U.S. sending supplies to help Guyana victims
- Gaza group says it is ready for cease-fire
- Search resumes for snowboarder after avalanches
- Sri Lanka denies using tsunami aid to buy arms
- Beijing trying to reach freed hostages in Iraq
- Activists rally for democracy in Hong Kong
- China said to be threatening Tibetan religious leaders
- Japan royalty reportedly mulling adoption of heir
- Democracy has no double standard
- Just the facts on gay parenting
- Special forces are needed to defend Iraq
- The 'simple' way to get fit
- Men's life expectancy found gaining on women's
- More females are dying earlier due to drinking, smoking, experts say
- Cracking knuckles may cause problems later, experts suggest
- Foster's aims for wine giant with bid for Southcorp
- Speculators see Malaysia changing its currency peg
- The 'padding' never stops as firms take credit although none is due
- Management merges science and art, says HSBC VP
- 'Evil twin' networks pose special danger for Wi-Fi users, British experts warn
- Music industry is singing a happier tune these days
- Members say contenders for WTO's top seat face tight race this year
- Hyundai says it wins order to build biggest container ship in the world
- New Year break pleases 13 TSA carriers
- U.S. calls for backing of new ship security rules
- NYK, Lauritzen to set up joint venture
- Hatsu inaugurates new service linking Asia with U.S. East
- WTSA to introduce rate increase
- Mother resents her daughter leaving home
- Knicks coach probably fired claims source
- Barca gets back to business
- Mayweather stops Bruseles in 8 rounds
- Clippers are stung by lowly Hornets
- Flintoff sends South Africans tumbling to 247/9 in fifth test
- Woods catches Lehman in the fog at Buick Invitational
- 'Electric' Robben oozes class as Blues march on
- Does Sammy deserve Cubs' captain stripes?
- Champions League spot still up for grabs
- Agassi into quarters with Federer looming
- Al-Zarqawi declares war on Iraq election
- New premier to be named today
- Palestinian militants vow to halt violence
- Duck blood blamed for bird flu cases
- Government slashes compulsory military service with eye toward volunteer force
- Chiang declines to run for February 1 poll
- Taiwan, Chad sign joint communique
- International delegations attend APEC Telecenter Training Camp
- Group opposes relocation plan of leprosarium
- Lee Jye seen to retain post as defense minister
- 'History will remember us,' says Yu; Chen expected to announce new premier
- National Palace Museum plans special 80th anniversary exhibit
- Vigilance urged to prevent domestic violence
- Japan reaffirms no change in 'visa-free' decision for Taiwan
- Blizzard covers Northwest in white
- Terrorists arrested in Berlin bust
- Ukraine's new Western-oriented president heads east
- Ivory Coast rebels slam move to repair disabled airplanes
- States to lift flu shot restrictions
- McCain to investigate Pentagon spy branch
- Indonesia rocked by earthquakes as peace talks near
- Family wants fair eulogy for Zhao
- PRC, India prepare for negotiations
- Chinese tycoon gets death for prostitution ring
- China says freed hostages to return home soon
- North Koreans seek asylum at Japanese school
- We need to remember the Auschwitz experience
- Other crises also require media attention
- Zhao Ziyang is 'unperson' in China
- Ex-'Tonight' show host dies at age 79
- No explanation found for Italian weeping statue
- ASEAN tourism officials optimistic despite losses
- December export orders rise 26%; production falls
- Antitrust group in Seoul rejects chaebol behest
- China seen reporting Q4 growth under 9% as Beijing's curbs work
- Singapore, Australia to ink air pact
- LG.Philips profit from LCDs plunges 94% on lower prices
- Nortel to tie up with LG Electronics
- Uncertainty over new Cabinet pushes Taiex to 11-week low
- Nowitzki leads Mavs to win over Nuggets
- Ancelotti gracious in defeat
- Woods' win at Buick Invitational as bizarre as weather
- Eagles win NFC championship game
- Steelers have to take it on the chin again
- Wenger still believes Gunners able to close gap on Chelsea
- England 114/4 as storms end play
- Molik sends Venus tumbling out of Australian Open
- Hsieh vows to form stable Cabinet
- Premier displays agility of a gymnast
- Zarqawi lieutenant confesses to being car-bomb mastermind
- Italy judge says defendants are guerrillas, not terrorists
- Parties debate how Hsieh can ease political tension
- Experts report on how telecenters help people
- Charter ticket sales slow on passenger restrictions
- CEC officials discuss date for National Assembly poll
- New premier shows agility in reaching top position
- Hsieh vows to form stable Cabinet
- Prosecutor charges 'rice bomber' Yang but rules out jail
- Cartoonist denies controversial sex VCD
- EPA reports acid rain levels in north well above normal
- Non-peak time airline, railway tickets still available
- Health insurance fees seen likely to stay same
- MOEA to make entry for business travelers easier
- Syria looks to Moscow for stronger role
- U.S. rejects Venezuela allegations
- Suspects at Guantanamo attempted mass hanging, suicides
- Pentagon continues edging into overseas spy operations
- Bush to request about US$80 billion more for wars
- Indonesia moves to dispel charges of aid corruption
- Tourist boat capsizes in Thailand killing seven, including four tourists
- Myanmar military trials enter 2nd day
- PRC tells Tibet religious leaders to support Panchen Lama
- Hanoi says bird flu more potent and spreading faster this year
- Hsieh's challenge, tasks and opportunity
- General tries to build new Iraqi army
- The Greenspan succession
- Risk factors for Alzheimer's, heart disease found similar
- Wearing glasses not seen to worsen vision
- Foxx and DiCaprio vie for Oscar acting honor
- Robots expected to take over chores in households by 2015
- Whale, hippo may be related, U.S. research reveals
- Difference between men, women widen when shopping is involved
- Kidman declines award invitation
- HP unveils disc data, label burner in one
- Business climate heads south for 5th straight month
- China Q4 growth exceeds expectations; rates in focus
- Powerchip says profit soared on efficiency
- PRC slowdown seen continuing for next 12 months
- Tsunami's record aid is a double-edged sword
- IT firms go all out to lure India's youth
- Tech buzzwords may sound neat, but what do they mean?
- LNG is quickly joining oil as major U.S. energy import
- Japan urged to speed up trade reforms
- Concerns on crude prices, Iraq poll push Dow lower
- Year's debuts show investors in buying mode
- Dollar firmer ahead of U.S. growth data, G-7 meeting
- Accounting rules cast shadow on Taiwan shares
- Chicago has a laugh in whipping Atlanta
- English cricket on verge of historic test series win
- Billionaire snaps up F1's Jordan
- Agassi has no answers
- Pats turn into mythical beast
- Heat forces Australian Open cover-up
- Williams sisters still hot acts, angry Serena says
- Sumo faces major identity crisis
- Blackburn on wrong side of Diouf dive
- Hsieh vows to form stable Cabinet
- Hsieh holds out concession to China on name
- MAC tells PRC to stop meddling
- Israel reopens diplomatic ties with Palestinians
- EU nuke talks with Iran hit deadlock
- Yu urges efforts to safeguard environment
- Chen to embark on South Pacific trip
- RTI workers, management in dispute over dismissal plans
- DPP lawmaker announces intent to run in local polls
- Hsieh offers concession to China
- Lee to call for change in official title
- Terror threat was hoax, officials say
- U.S. Education Secretary Spellings condemns public show with gay characters
- Tamil rebels said to recruit 40 children
- Schools reopen in Aceh; survivors mark anniversary
- Tibet monk freed by China
- Australian Catholic priests seek end to celibacy rule
- Al-Qaida suspect handed to U.S.
- Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
- Cheering Iraq's first steps
- After the brothel
- Difference between politically incorrect and wrong
- Experts find da Vinci's old workshop
- Citigroup recommends 'back to basics' approach
- Nokia offers secure wireless connectivity solutions
- Banks to seek investors in Europe, U.S.
- Singapore sees manufacturing output expand
- Japan's trade surplus rises 1.8 percent
- TSMC and competitors expected to report slowdown in profits
- U.S. trade deficits considered as risk to global economy
- U.S., EU launch WTO trade disputes
- China Southern to buy superjumbos, report says
- Court to revive lawsuit against McDonald's
- U.S. scrutiny of Lenovo deal stresses technology transfer concerns
- Strong earnings reports give Dow, Nasdaq a lift
- U.S. consumer confidence rises in January
- Deficit concerns put pressure on dollar in Asia trade
- Taiex finishes slightly higher at 5,835.37
- NHL furthers talks in bid to save season
- Formula One teams hold fire on agreement
- Winning at any cost
- Roddick and Davenport go through to semifinals
- Marlins dust off wallets, get their man Delgado
- Illinios ends Wisconsin winning run
- Hsieh holds out concession to China on name
- MAC tells PRC to stop meddling
- Israel reopens diplomatic ties with Palestinians
- EU nuke talks with Iran hit deadlock
- U.S. chopper crashes in Iraq, 31 troops killed
- Yu urges efforts to safeguard environment
- Chen to embark on South Pacific trip
- RTI workers, management in dispute over dismissal plans
- DPP lawmaker announces intent to run in local polls
- Hsieh offers concession to China
- Lee to call for change in official title
- Terror threat was hoax, officials say
- U.S. Education Secretary Spellings condemns public show with gay characters
- Tamil rebels said to recruit 40 children
- Schools reopen in Aceh; survivors mark anniversary
- Tibet monk freed by China
- Australian Catholic priests seek end to celibacy rule
- Al-Qaida suspect handed to U.S.
- Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
- Cheering Iraq's first steps
- After the brothel
- Difference between politically incorrect and wrong
- Experts find da Vinci's old workshop
- Citigroup recommends 'back to basics' approach
- Nokia offers secure wireless connectivity solutions
- Banks to seek investors in Europe, U.S.
- Singapore sees manufacturing output expand
- Japan's trade surplus rises 1.8 percent
- TSMC and competitors expected to report slowdown in profits
- U.S. trade deficits considered as risk to global economy
- U.S., EU launch WTO trade disputes
- China Southern to buy superjumbos, report says
- Court to revive lawsuit against McDonald's
- U.S. scrutiny of Lenovo deal stresses technology transfer concerns
- Strong earnings reports give Dow, Nasdaq a lift
- U.S. consumer confidence rises in January
- Deficit concerns put pressure on dollar in Asia trade
- Taiex finishes slightly higher at 5,835.37
- NHL furthers talks in bid to save season
- Formula One teams hold fire on agreement
- Winning at any cost
- Roddick and Davenport go through to semifinals
- Marlins dust off wallets, get their man Delgado
- Illinios ends Wisconsin winning run
- President lauds Palau for efforts to democratize
- World leaders mark Auschwitz liberation
- Thousands march over 'injustice'
- High speed train test a success as firm downplays delay rumors
- As Iraqi vote nears, fear pervades
- Shih fills Chen's shoes as head of justice ministry
- Cho Jung-tai poised to take position of minister without portfolio
- Taiwan to try its best to keep Grenada ties
- New TSU chair to counter proposed anti-secession law
- Cult leader says new premier took 'cosmos roaming' tour of Paris
- February's national exams to be suspended
- Taiwan ready for cross-strait charter flights
- Flu shots recommended ahead of lunar holiday
- Taiwan to issue 'forgery-proof' ID cards in July
- APEC body aims to bring knowledge resources to entire societies
- High goals set, but expectations lowered by Bush
- 'Deranged' man causes train crash
- Sudan air force bombs Darfur, NGO reports
- Police free four British detainees previously held in Guantanamo
- British, French leaders urge rich not to forsake Africa's plight
- Japanese military supports tsunami relief as U.S. exits
- China sets Zhao funeral date amid violence
- Retired judge to probe India fire, stampede
- Australian student on trial for drug trafficking in Bali
- Islamic world in 'deep crisis,' says Malaysian prime minister Abdullah
- TSMC reports expected dip in fourth quarter revenues
- Dollar no longer stable, top PRC economist says
- Indicators show slower pace of growth
- Dollar no longer stable, top PRC economist says
- Demand for real estate fund exceeds shares being offered
- U.S. officials urge review of IBM-China sale
- Wall Street posts gains on strong earnings data
- ECB officials urge revaluation in Asia
- Dollar stages rebound following losses in New York
- Taiex declines as investors remain cautious
- Progress requires parties' cooperation
- U.S. military rumblings on Iran
- Missionaries should put aid before faith
- Love for sale - at the right price
- Winning the international battle against poverty
- Safin halts Fed Express
- Mourinho celebrates vintage performance
- Boxing aims for a Dash of hip-hop to attract young fans' attention
- World leaders mark Auschwitz liberation
- Chen advocates more flights for 2006
- Wu rejects overtures from PRC
- Mafia boss turns FBI informant
- Premier-designate to name deputy on Monday
- Government formally severs relations with Grenada
- Showdown looms as race for Cabinet speaker, vice speaker heats up
- TSU pushes for positions in government
- CKS airport to host welcoming parties for PRC carriers
- Hundreds to fly on cross-strait charters
- Control Yuan impeaches two doctors involved in Chiu case for negligence
- MOEA raises investment goal to NT$849 billion for 2005
- Acid rain still a serious problem for cities in northern Taiwan
- DPP to elect party chair
- Overseas citizens begin controversial landmark process
- Rebel leader moves freely about Haiti
- Silva defends his record in Brazil speech
- U.S. travel alert creates friction with Mexico
- France worried French insurgents in Iraq could strike terror at home
- Jakarta enters talks with Aceh leaders
- Hanoi reports new bird flu death
- Thaksin confirms tensions in Myanmar
- Australian Guantanamo detainee arrives home after 3 years
- Malaysia to investigate disco raid and abuses by religious police
- Fear, intimidation and hope abound before Iraq election
- Shiite victory may fracture Middle East
- Following victory in Ukraine
- U.S. needs president with grasp of history
- America's failed promises
- Easy to clean, flexible, material makes way from clinic to kitchen
- Pursuing the perfect pinot noir
- MFI heads south to tap new market
- Procter & Gamble to buy Gillette in US$57b stock deal
- Cellular phone shipments rise 24%, IDC says
- Boeing wins orders for 60 7E7 planes from PRC
- Chartered Semiconductor posts loss on weakening chip demand
- Mitsubishi unveils new revival plan
- Growing investor caution leaves Wall Street mixed
- Talk of yuan revaluation jostles markets
- Greenback gains ground against euro and yen
- Taiwan shares end higher on tech earnings
- Carlos won't dance to American tune
- Ogilvie leads in Hope tourney
- Aussie Draper is a jack of two trades
- Hewitt blows away Roddick in 4 sets
- Emotional day as 'inspiring' Morariu returns
- Stoddart left isolated after Jordan's exit
- Nothing in reserve as Bulls win
- New Nuggets coach Karl begins well then crashes
- Ties between rivals remain in the balance
- Chinese aircraft touch down in Taiwan
- Iraq clampdown fails to stop deaths on poll's eve
- China cremates purged Zhao, says he made 'serious mistakes'
- Experts oppose Cabinet approval of new factories
- China policy seen as outdated
- President links peace to democracy
- Soong faces issues of cooperation on return from U.S.
- R.O.C., Nicaragua to discuss FTA
- Asian states agree to several tsunami warning centers
- Bird flu claims another victim
- Kashmir sees high turnout for elections
- Meal from hell whets appetite for U.S., Iran clash
- Connecticut officials delay execution of serial murder
- U.S. should be prepared for possible revaluation
- Bush should learn to listen
- China eclipses U.S. sincerity in tsunami aid
- America's declining debt burden
- Extending the boundaries of 'no name-calling week'
- Williams beats Davenport to take Australian Open
- Seeing Cubs without Sosa will be strange
- Celtics unable to freeze Suns
- Taunts will increase Patriots' passion
- Chelsea boss is unperturbed by the naysayers' predictions
- Ogilvie's 66 keeps him in front
- Advocates root for migrants' rights
- Philippine town acquires reputation as healing center
- Restaurateur stirs up Taichung's pub scene
- Grand Hyatt introduces Valentine's Day specials
- Thailand seeks the return of Taiwan tourists
- Vietnam town allows a step back in time
- I'd like to thank nobody in particular
- California facelifts get new wrinkle
- P&G-Gillette deal a careful betrothal
- Gates worried over U.S. dollar
- OPEC sees steady oil production in the cards
- McDonald's earnings up
- Lockheed wins US$1.8b contract to build U.S. president's chopper
- GDP report weighs on stocks, but week ends in positive territory
- Ties between rivals remain in the balance
- Chinese aircraft touch down in Taiwan
- Iraq clampdown fails to stop deaths on poll's eve
- China cremates purged Zhao, says he made 'serious mistakes'
- Experts oppose Cabinet approval of new factories
- China policy seen as outdated
- President links peace to democracy
- Soong faces issues of cooperation on return from U.S.
- R.O.C., Nicaragua to discuss FTA
- Asian states agree to several tsunami warning centers
- Bird flu claims another victim
- Kashmir sees high turnout for elections
- Meal from hell whets appetite for U.S., Iran clash
- Connecticut officials delay execution of serial murder
- U.S. should be prepared for possible revaluation
- Bush should learn to listen
- China eclipses U.S. sincerity in tsunami aid
- America's declining debt burden
- Extending the boundaries of 'no name-calling week'
- Williams beats Davenport to take Australian Open
- Seeing Cubs without Sosa will be strange
- Celtics unable to freeze Suns
- Taunts will increase Patriots' passion
- Chelsea boss is unperturbed by the naysayers' predictions
- Ogilvie's 66 keeps him in front
- Advocates root for migrants' rights
- Philippine town acquires reputation as healing center
- Restaurateur stirs up Taichung's pub scene
- Grand Hyatt introduces Valentine's Day specials
- Thailand seeks the return of Taiwan tourists
- Vietnam town allows a step back in time
- I'd like to thank nobody in particular
- California facelifts get new wrinkle
- P&G-Gillette deal a careful betrothal
- Gates worried over U.S. dollar
- OPEC sees steady oil production in the cards
- McDonald's earnings up
- Lockheed wins US$1.8b contract to build U.S. president's chopper
- GDP report weighs on stocks, but week ends in positive territory
- February's national exams to be suspended
- Davos meet closes without solutions
- Polls close in Iraq; at least 36 killed
- Taichung police nab ring of army-linked loan sharks
- Su wins Democratic Progressive Party chairmanship
- Taiwan will work on better ties with China, says Chen
- Plane tickets for February 5 charter sold out, says TBA
- MAC says airlines follow rules on historic flights
- KMP-PFP bipartisan meet to show support for Wang
- Scholars encourage further cross-strait dialogue
- Hsieh reiterates hope for achieving inter-party cooperation
- Hugo Chavez heads to social forum
- Tribesmen in Sudan riot, kill 14
- Militiamen kidnap girls in Congo
- Israel says West Bank troop pullback is possible
- Austrian coalition under threat, party says
- DEA murder suspect is extradited to U.S.
- Tsunami victims buried amid new fighting in Aceh
- Malaysia crackdown causes concern
- Health experts carefully watching bird flu evolution
- Japan may hit North Korea with sanctions
- Zhao cremated, but his ideas live on
- Chinese vice president criticizes Hong Kong's leader, says media
- Aging society poses emerging challenges
- U.S. needs to decide when to leave Baghdad
- Don't let fear hinder awareness
- Torture chicks gone wild
- Gates Foundation's call to action in immunizing world
- Small U.S. town ready for impact from Jackson trial
- Love, war films big winners at Sundance fest
- Writer ends 2-year blog as brain tumor advances
- Support American troops by avoiding bad movies
- OPEC group recommends same output
- Business elite succumbs to star power
- Officials commit more firepower to Doha round
- Trade between Japan, China grows even as politicians continue to argue
- Ocean Spray's Gallagher offers a toast to hip cranberry cocktails
- Branson's group rejects Patrick Corp.'s US$1.54b takeover offer for Virgin Blue
- End of textile quotas fans FTA debate
- Critics cry foul over claim that 'Hong Kong is freest economy'
- Evergreen opens new terminal in Tacoma
- Two new bulkers join "K" Line
- WTSA to raise 2005 freight rates
- Hatsu Marine to add vessels, expand North Atlantic run
- OOCL to invest in Ningbo project
- 2 liners join hands on Black Sea route
- History lesson on Jacksonville
- Barcelona blasts four past Sevilla
- Francis' flash saves Magic in Washington
- Ogilvie keeps his two-shot lead in Hope
- Gatti keeps title with fifth-round knockout of Leija
- Merciless Marat mauls Hewitt in Melbourne
- North Korea aims to regain former glory
- Rooney sets sights on 20 goals for first season with Utd
- Williams beats Davenport to take Australian Open
- GM tactic brings EU workers face to face with globalization
- Bangladesh beefs up security on strike's 3rd day
- Israel vows to return four cities
- Hsieh finalizes names for Cabinet positions
- Despite violence, high turnout seen as success by world powers
- Taiwan's TSMC, China's SMIC settle patent suit for US$175m
- Bird flu spreads in Thailand, kills girl
- Staff of Executive Yuan bids Yu farewell
- Chen seeks greater ties with Guam
- Flights, envoys ease cross-strait tension
- PFP chair support Wang's bid for 2nd legislative speakership
- Lu to survey park sites in Latin America
- China, U.S.begin two-day defense talks
- Tainan's Candy World festival introduces local sweet-making history
- Taiwan's TSMC, China's SMIC settle patent disputes for US$175m
- R.O.C. representative office in Korea opens Busan branch
- Hospital suspends doctor arrested on drug charges
- MND nabs two insiders in loan scandal
- Prosecutors seek life sentence for suspect in MRT bombing
- Taiwan Legal Aid helps one family every 67 minutes, spokesman says
- Tzu Chi begins relief work in Sri Lanka
- Over 100,000 customers without power, heating
- Hamas, Hezbollah agree to uphold resistance option
- Kuwaiti police kill militants
- Chavez blasts U.S. imperialism
- Democrats make pre-emptive strike on Bush
- Support for Brown over Blair grows sharply, poll indicates
- Acehenese rebels make peace offer on independence
- Thousands need food aid, says U.N.
- North Korea mulls change in leadership
- Vietnam releases two high-profile dissidents from jail
- Bangladesh beefs up security on strike's 3rd day
- Kashmir violence amid crucial civic election kills ten
- Flights offer chance to boost tactical role
- Iraqis' acts of bravery
- Asian crisis hits mideast with media revolution
- Women face more obstacles in becoming scientists
- Fidgeting a factor in weight loss, study confirms
- Jury selection for Jackson case to begin
- Sex hormone levels seen triggering Alzheimer's
- Fluoride in instant tea found harmful to drinkers
- Hewitt proposes to actress after championship
- 'Last Samurai' actor arrested for punching policeman
- Chinese firm set to introduce fish-flavored alcohol to markets
- Talks on import of beef from U.S. enters final stage
- Neihu helps Taiwan reach 'green' goal
- Taiwan-China trade up 34.8% in first 11 months of last year
- GM tactic brings EU workers face to face with globalization
- Bank of China urged to step up its risk controls
- SBC agrees to buy AT&T in a US$16 billion deal
- Greenback climbs ahead of G-7 summit
- Toshiba, Pioneer downgrade forecasts in face of price pressure
- Taiex buoyed by hopes for ties with Beijing
- Shaq and Yao show takes a back seat
- Leonard overtakes Ogilvie to win Hope
- Clemens gets 7th Cy Young Award
- Terry best player, Mourinho boasts
- Lake Placid hosts aspiring Olympians
- Serena moves to 2nd place in world rankings
- Juve tightens grip on title, AC stumbles again
- HP unveils economical printer for workgroups
- Chen declares humility is key to political unity
- No surprises in votes for top legislative posts
- Nepal's king dismisses government, assumes power
- U.N. declares Sudan guilty of atrocities, not genocide
- Mideast observers concerned by low Sunni turnout in Iraqi elections
- Hsieh offers 'Healthy Taiwan' as theme for 2005
- Most support appointment of Frank Hsieh, survey shows
- Vice president praises Yu, Su's efforts
- Chinese envoys arrive in Taiwan for late SEF chair's funeral
- Control Yuan grinds to a halt awaiting confirmation of new nominees
- Navy launches probe on suicide of sailor aboard U.S. destroyer
- Professor Sung sworn in as new Taipei health chief
- Recruitment drive for volunteers gets good response
- NSC exposes plagiarism by 23 well-known scholars
- New Year charter flights popular, carriers say
- Air China says its planes did not take short-cut
- Venezuelan leader visits Argentina
- Murder case against mob boss begins
- Annan targets U.N. accountability
- Connecticut calls off execution plans again
- Iraq unable to account for US$ 8.8 billion
- U.N. official says 800,000 will need food aid in Aceh
- Indonesia rules out referendum
- Hong Kong wants info on China meningitis outbreak
- Bashir declares he disapproves of bombings
- Oil and military to top agenda as China's Tang goes to Russia
- Modesty not enough for Hsieh to succeed
- Genocide has silent partners
- India may change its labor laws quietly
- U.S. must regain moral ascendancy
- Jury selection begins in Michael Jackson child molestation case
- Weight gain lowers cancer survival rate, study reveals
- Isolated Louisiana town celebrates as residents get phone service
- McDonald's offering rice burgers
- First Financial may be first to merge this year
- HP unveils economical printer for workgroups
- Taiwan to host APEC SME group meeting
- Chi Mei forecasts increase in Q1 flat-panel shipments
- Bankruptcy judge approves United Airlines' contracts
- EU says Microsoft delaying actions
- Eastman Kodak to buy Vancouver-based Creo
- China seen relaxing policy on currency by end of June
- HP researchers propose alternative to transistors
- Success in Iraq, M&A deals spur buying on Wall Street
- OPEC keeping close eye on oil price fall
- Dollar rises against yen in slim Asian trading ahead of Fed move
- Profit-taking reverses gains from U.S. shares
- Qualifying for downhill creates Austrian dilemma
- Anelka and Bojinov seal final day deals
- Mourinho rejects talk of quadruple
- Unsung Korver puts 76ers back in first place
- Nash clear choice for league MVP
- New England has cliffhanger of a playbook
- Formula One could be facing split
- Germany widens probe into soccer match-fixing
- Basques defy Spanish vote on autonomy
- U.S. says test confirms uranium tied to Libya
- Chen invites PRC envoys
- Pope to remain in hospital after flu scare, Vatican says
- DOH issues warning on meningitis in China
- Hsieh woos KMT to fill vice premier post
- MAC head says Taiwan-China ties less tense, but still fragile
- President invites PRC envoys for negotiations
- Controversial issues seen likely to remain in play
- Soong to meet Chen on inter-party reconciliation
- Wang, Ma pegged as top picks to take over KMT chairmanship
- U.S. to keep cross-strait policy unchanged
- Officials defend unusual release of drug convict
- DORTS unveils plans for future MRT
- Executive Yuan to revise flaws in rights bill without using veto
- Colombian army finds arms cache
- Iraq wants U.N. to lift sanctions
- Ex-Abu Ghraib guard pleads guilty to abuse
- Canada unveils plans to legalize gay marriage
- Bush to address Social Security, Iraq in State of the Union speech
- Thailand voters face a deluge of money
- Nepal king forms Cabinet
- Photo 'shows' abductees in North Korea
- China stops construction of Xiluodu dam
- Court orders DNA test for 'Baby 81,' extending agonizing wait for couple
- Fresh bird flu infection reported
- Beijing can honor Koo by accepting reality
- Why should we shield the killers?
- What if we all live forever?
- Hillary impressive on abortion
- The costly right to information
- Modest drinking good for elderly women, study says
- Alcohol consumption seen preventing mental decline
- Peter Yarrow's guitar resurfaces on auction site after it disappeared on flight in 2000
- UMC profit more than doubles in 2004
- Fubon aims for 20% rise in revenues
- Web surfing considered as top online activity
- WTO officials explain procedure for reviewing Taiwan trade policy
- Investors may see reason to crow in Year of Rooster
- SBC to slash 13,000 jobs after AT&T acquisition
- Google fourth quarter profit rises sevenfold
- Stockholders approve deal with Molson
- American Express to spin off personal finance unit
- High energy costs trickle down to manufacturers, consumers worldwide
- Strong earnings reports push Wall Street higher
- China expected to keep yuan stable in 2005
- Greenback moves in narrow ranges ahead of G-7 meet
- Taiex up 0.6% on optimism over tech sector
- High expectations hit Ireland
- Robinson revolution sparks England
- Injured France still optimistic
- Police in Germany raid homes of referees
- Arsenal out of ammo after loss to United
- Suffering a loss in Super Bowl is worst feeling, Levens recalls
- New steroid confirms worst fears
- Hingis gets knocked out in one-off comeback bid
- Vintage lineup little help as Timberwolves crash
- Microsoft launches Xbox raffle
- MAC casts doubt on PRC moves
- Report to lash corruption in U.N. program
- Bush vows to spread freedom
- MOFA warns against travel to Nepal after royal coup
- Georgian leader found dead
- Hsieh sends aide to persuade Lien on talks
- Analysts worry over arms sale to PRC
- Chen to meet opposition in harmony drive
- Indonesia expresses gratitude for tsunami aid
- MAC casts doubt on PRC moves
- People-to-people exchanges key to Taiwan-New Zealand relationship
- Diseased pig meat sold to restaurants,health officials say
- Constitutional reform seen as unlikely
- Taiwan tried to recruit PRC general as spy, sources reveal
- Foreigners living in Taiwan say local people 'polite,' poll finds
- Chen mum on amount given in red envelopes
- IRA withdraws offer to destroy weapons
- Israel ceasefire edges closer
- Soldier testifies that conditions at Abu Ghraib were deplorable
- Rebels 'told' to down arms in Chechnya
- Annan warns Sudan to stop Darfur killing or face punishment
- Disease outbreaks remain illusive in tsunami-hit Aceh
- Maoist call for strike largely ignored
- Margin of victory the main question in Thai election
- Maoist violence kills seven as vote begins in India
- To the relief of South Korea, Bush eases tone toward North Korea
- Taiwan economy seen expanding at least 5 percent
- Microsoft launches Xbox raffle
- ASE profit plunges 68 percent
on currency, investment losses
- PDA sector seen growing at healthy pace
- Rivals challenge Apple's business strategy
- Foxconn shares unchanged as analysts express concern
- Wall Street posts gains for third straight session
- Fed nudges interest rates as expected
- Dollar firms following reiteration of U.S. policy
- Taiwan shares end slightly up on tech profits
- Freedom of speech is not license to lie
- Mr. Bush's two big ideas
- It is time to adjust approach to China
- The problem with Western democracy
- Chelsea boss sets team 9-win target
- Irish hoping to end 20 year rugby drought
- Souness hoping Shearer relents
- Carter, Kidd have bad day at office against Celtics
- Spadea overcomes Russian qualifier; Davenport off to good start in Japan
- AC Milan sees glimmer of hope as Juventus falters
- Hsieh rejects opposition's terms
- KMT asks Supreme Court to invalidate election
- Wreckage of Afghan jetliner reportedly found near Kabul
- Japan confirms first case of human mad cow disease
- In bid to allay Europe's fears Rice says strike on Iran not on agenda
- New cross-strait peace law creates fresh set of problems, MAC warns
- MAC releases commercial for 'new cross-strait ties'
- Two experts receive presidential awards
- Taiwan group goes to prayer breakfast with U.S. politicians
- Ma to appeal against court ruling
- KMT asks Supreme Court to invalidate election
- Group lobbies for improved welfare plans
- Cabinet considers measures to save health insurance
- Pilot error cited as cause of Hong Kong air crash
- Yunlin to intensify diseased pork investigation
- Environmental activists try to halt cracker, steel mill plants
- Taiwan's ranking in ESI survey inaccurate, producer admits
- U.N. official faces disciplinary action
- Investigators find no sign of ice on wings of jetliner
- Shiites top poll count, returns show
- Middle East, Iran head Rice agenda in Europe
- Fears ease as pope's health improves
- Cambodia rebukes U.S. after senator talks of sanctions
- Impartiality urged in Aceh talks
- Sri Lanka marks independence in hushed tones
- Nepal's political situation becoming 'absolute madness'
- Nepal police raid secret political meeting
- Too-cozy columnists
- Gambling with your retirement
- America is inheriting more windbags
- Condi sails forth in an attempt
to save the world
- Parsing the popularity of housewives
- At halftime, bring back the marching bands
- It's now possible to dress up in down coats and jackets
- The constant search
for eternal youth
- Men's collections showing creative fashion revival
- Mitchell makes Frohawk famous
- Currency swing not expected to cripple growth
- Motherboard makers expect slower year
- Taipei property market seen rebounding
- Private sector seen growing rapidly in PRC
- CPC, five partners finalize NT$370b project accord
- BenQ profit dips 92% in fourth quarter
- Davenport through to semis in Tokyo
- Bologna beats Parma in derby
- Westwood wants Faldo as Ryder Cup captain but reckons it will be Woosnam
- Hey Emmitt, thanks for everything
- Bell has ties to both the Patriots and Eagles
- ESPN, FTV clinch deal with CPBL's Sinon Bulls
- Cavs suffer second loss in Florida
- Legend Schmeling dies at 99
- Hsieh rejects opposition's terms
- KMT asks Supreme Court to invalidate election
- Wreckage of Afghan jetliner reportedly found near Kabul
- Japan confirms first case of human mad cow disease
- In bid to allay Europe's fears Rice says strike on Iran not on agenda
- New cross-strait peace law creates fresh set of problems, MAC warns
- MAC releases commercial for 'new cross-strait ties'
- Two experts receive presidential awards
- Taiwan group goes to prayer breakfast with U.S. politicians
- Ma to appeal against court ruling
- KMT asks Supreme Court to invalidate election
- Group lobbies for improved welfare plans
- Cabinet considers measures to save health insurance
- Pilot error cited as cause of Hong Kong air crash
- Yunlin to intensify diseased pork investigation
- Environmental activists try to halt cracker, steel mill plants
- Taiwan's ranking in ESI survey inaccurate, producer admits
- U.N. official faces disciplinary action
- Investigators find no sign of ice on wings of jetliner
- Shiites top poll count, returns show
- Middle East, Iran head Rice agenda in Europe
- Fears ease as pope's health improves
- Cambodia rebukes U.S. after senator talks of sanctions
- Impartiality urged in Aceh talks
- Sri Lanka marks independence in hushed tones
- Nepal's political situation becoming 'absolute madness'
- Nepal police raid secret political meeting
- Too-cozy columnists
- Gambling with your retirement
- America is inheriting more windbags
- Condi sails forth in an attempt
to save the world
- Parsing the popularity of housewives
- At halftime, bring back the marching bands
- It's now possible to dress up in down coats and jackets
- The constant search
for eternal youth
- Men's collections showing creative fashion revival
- Mitchell makes Frohawk famous
- Currency swing not expected to cripple growth
- Motherboard makers expect slower year
- Taipei property market seen rebounding
- Private sector seen growing rapidly in PRC
- CPC, five partners finalize NT$370b project accord
- BenQ profit dips 92% in fourth quarter
- Davenport through to semis in Tokyo
- Bologna beats Parma in derby
- Westwood wants Faldo as Ryder Cup captain but reckons it will be Woosnam
- Hey Emmitt, thanks for everything
- Bell has ties to both the Patriots and Eagles
- ESPN, FTV clinch deal with CPBL's Sinon Bulls
- Cavs suffer second loss in Florida
- Legend Schmeling dies at 99
- Hsieh rejects opposition's terms
- KMT asks Supreme Court to invalidate election
- Wreckage of Afghan jetliner reportedly found near Kabul
- Japan confirms first case of human mad cow disease
- In bid to allay Europe's fears Rice says strike on Iran not on agenda
- New cross-strait peace law creates fresh set of problems, MAC warns
- MAC releases commercial for 'new cross-strait ties'
- Two experts receive presidential awards
- Taiwan group goes to prayer breakfast with U.S. politicians
- Ma to appeal against court ruling
- KMT asks Supreme Court to invalidate election
- Group lobbies for improved welfare plans
- Cabinet considers measures to save health insurance
- Pilot error cited as cause of Hong Kong air crash
- Yunlin to intensify diseased pork investigation
- Environmental activists try to halt cracker, steel mill plants
- Taiwan's ranking in ESI survey inaccurate, producer admits
- U.N. official faces disciplinary action
- Investigators find no sign of ice on wings of jetliner
- Shiites top poll count, returns show
- Middle East, Iran head Rice agenda in Europe
- Fears ease as pope's health improves
- Cambodia rebukes U.S. after senator talks of sanctions
- Impartiality urged in Aceh talks
- Sri Lanka marks independence in hushed tones
- Nepal's political situation becoming 'absolute madness'
- Nepal police raid secret political meeting
- Too-cozy columnists
- Gambling with your retirement
- America is inheriting more windbags
- Condi sails forth in an attempt
to save the world
- Parsing the popularity of housewives
- At halftime, bring back the marching bands
- It's now possible to dress up in down coats and jackets
- The constant search
for eternal youth
- Men's collections showing creative fashion revival
- Mitchell makes Frohawk famous
- Currency swing not expected to cripple growth
- Motherboard makers expect slower year
- Taipei property market seen rebounding
- Private sector seen growing rapidly in PRC
- CPC, five partners finalize NT$370b project accord
- BenQ profit dips 92% in fourth quarter
- Davenport through to semis in Tokyo
- EU hopes UEFA changes stand up to legal scrutiny
- Bologna beats Parma in derby
- Westwood wants Faldo as Ryder Cup captain but reckons it will be Woosnam
- Hey Emmitt, thanks for everything
- Bell has ties to both the Patriots and Eagles
- ESPN, FTV clinch deal with CPBL's Sinon Bulls
- Cavs suffer second loss in Florida
- Legend Schmeling dies at 99
- American teenager publishes first novel
- Murakami's novel explores the boundaries of reality
- Manila to revitalize migrants services
- Shiite candidates hold wide lead over Ayad Allawi
- Appellate court backs firms in tobacco case
- No survivors found in wreckage of Afghan passenger plane
- Passengers tout convenience of cross-strait charters
- Inspectors report diseased pork sold in Taipei market
- Hsieh urged to prioritize consultations
- Nike not guilty of fraud in Jordan fiasco, prosecutors say
- Food supply seen abundant for holidays
- Abused children, homeless get taste of New Year's cheer
- Tsunamis seen most likely to hit Keelung, Taipei County
- Rice says Europe ready to move on from Iraq issue
- Thai opposition warns of dictatorship
- U.S. mission in Indonesia may end soon
- Riyadh calls for international center to combat terrorism
- Zhvania colleague dies in apparent self shooting
- This may be year for yen to shine
- Freedom is on the march
- Michael Jackson and presumption of innocence
- Investors should shun fashion houses
- World's hungry are denied benefit of biotech foods
- Schmeling was 'good fighter and great man'
- Davenport to face Sharapova in Tokyo
- Mourinho's men face sole conquerors City
- Jonah Lomu can't wait to make return
- Zizou to retire by 2007 at latest
- Bode Miller wins gold in men's downhill
- Coach home with flu as Sixers beat Hawks
- UEFA scheme may resonate in playground
- Owens will make the difference
- Only fools would bet against the Patriots
- ICC committee approves changes for dealing with suspect bowlers
- NHL, union talks offer little hope of saving season
- Manila to revitalize migrants services
- Coron, Busuanga: Adrenaline rush beyond compare
- Metrobank slapped with record-high fine, ordered to close remittance centers
- Tourist mecca prepares for party of the century
- Taipei museum entices Lunar New Year revelers
- Puerto Rico serves up a menu of tropical treats
- Charities say plan may never be implemented as countries argue over method to cancel loans
- Exit poll predicts landslide win for Thaksin
- Seven African nations sign forest preservation treaty
- Party elders return to Kuomintang fold
- Togo leader dies after 38 years in power; son named successor
- Gun, bullet manufacturer in 3-19 shooting charged
- Lee's flexibility keeps him in MND's highest post
- Hsieh to wait for Chiang until February 17
- WHO ideal vehicle to improve
cross-strait ties, expert suggests
- European medical group pledges to assist Taiwan in joining the world body
- Cash seen as not enough to encourage more births
- Taipei art park recommended
for holiday visits
- Four party elders return to Kuomintang fold
- Siew calls for greater role
for Taiwan in global economy
- Lockheed Martin reportedly withdraws offer
- MOFA sees EU playing bigger part in cross-strait issues
- Rice criticizes Russian 'basics of democracy'
- Rapprochement between Israelis and Palestinians grows
- Investigation continues as Georgians mourn
- Pope continues recovery, Cardinal Sodano reveals
- Officials struggle to reach wreckage
of Afghan aircraft
- Chinese hit rails ahead of holidays
- Japan approves repairs to plutonium reactor
- Cyclone Meena inches closer to Cook Islands
- Kim Jong-Il seen preparing to prolong dynasty by sizing sons' political abilities
- Foxx, Swank take SAG honors
- Michael Jackson's wardrobe seen as inappropriate for trail
- Sharp mulls buying Fujitsu LCD business
- G-7 opens door
to full debt relief, but snags remain
- Holiday chaos raises economic questions
- Davies advises multinationals to 'listen to your customers'
- State-owned Rosneft says it has raised necessary funds for acquisition of Yukos subsidiary
- Proton to appoint
new chairman, add models, report says
- Loire wines stay strong even as other vineyards across France flounder
- The airline that refused to die
- Hanjin Shipping
sets 2005 target
- More shipping carriers provide
free transport of relief supplies
- New York ship-to-rail terminals set new record in cargo volume
- Kalmar Industries launches next-generation, low-emission RTG
- China to control port development
- Marino, Young voted into Hall
- Ferguson lavishes praise on Keane
- Real wins 6th in a row under Luxemburgo
- Judah claims Spinks' title with ninth-round TKO
- Wales skipper urges calm after win against England
- Scots' boss incensed by 'outrageous' officiating
- Sharapova defeats Davenport to take Pan Pacific Open title
- Taiwan pro baseball faces crisis over broadcast war
- Knicks losing is as certain as death and taxes as they fall to Suns
- Thaksin win worries some observers
- New year solicits new hopes
- Fog interrupts traffic at CKS
- Kidnapping of Egyptians in Iraq sparks fear
- Taiwan citizens to get free visas during expo
- Hsieh may delay naming vice premier
- Mayor Ma vows to work
for KMT reform, unity
- Maintaining economic stability
seen as challenge for new Cabinet
- Chen urges parties to drop biases and work for stability
- Pork prices remain stable, COA reports
- Kinmen official urges easing up on 'mini links'
- Helping hands reach out to village of misfortune
- Airlines should respect rights of consumers, foundation says
- Interview requirement for Vietnamese brides receives positive feedback, ministry reports
- Major victory for opposition in Mexico
- Rice chides Israel over West Bank
- France to press on with reform
- U.K. unveils crackdown on immigration policies
- U.S. president eyes domestic cuts while seeking to tame big deficits
- Togo smooths path for new leader after world rebuke
- NATO troops reach wreckage of Afghan passenger airplane
- Japan demands Russia return islands
- Philippine army battles rebels, sixteen killed
- Malaysian plan to rebuild Banda Aceh includes seawall
- Pakistan denies new report on shamed nuclear scientist
- Rio comes alive to annual Carnival festival
- Sweet drinks seen making children fatter
- U.S. groups urge mothers to breast-feed infants for six months
- U.S. '06 budget seeks US$3b to help world poor
- Matsushita and Hitachi
tie up on plasma panels
- Thailand is turning Japanese, and investors are starting to worry
- Don't count on Vandevelde to rescue Carrefour
- China to boost car production volume in 2005
- EU pledges not to impose quotas
on PRC textile imports, report says
- Asian stock index sets 7-year high; greenback rises
- More time needed to reform policy on yuan, PRC says
- Google move toward Web hosting puzzles analysts
- Oil futures fall on profit-taking
- New EU rules
call for expensing stock options
- Mourinho unfazed by FA investigation
- Pragmatism helps French Olympic bid
- Atletico Madrid upsets leaders Barcelona 2-0
- Crespo late show moves AC Milan to within 2 points of Juventus
- Pats win third Super Bowl in four years
- McNabb can't reach destiny
- Italian job leaves Irish battered and bruised
- Mavericks hold off Raptors as Dampier continues stellar play
- Rituals still central to New Year celebrations
- Don't marry in rooster year, soothsayers warn
- New feng shui underwear wards off evil, firm claims
- World's tallest building casts eye over Taipei
- Jinshan Township offers
hot springs for the skin
- Picturesque Beitou offers chance for an enchanting dip
- There's a pool for any occasion in inviting Wulai
- Ex-boyfriend's new lady needs warning
- 10 classic Chinese romances
- Popping the cork for a twist on life
- Laughing through the pain
- Space probe renews childhood wonders
- Warming Antarctica looks ever more vulnerable
- Dating sites try to hold people's hearts
- Metabolism key factor in weight loss
- Swedish study casts french fry as villain
- Experts reluctant to endorse health benefits of alcohol
- Dating sites try to hold people's hearts
- Model for predicting divorce could help prevent split-ups
- Reds' boss Benitez forced to analyze loss to Birmingham
- Shiite bloc wins Iraq polls while Sunnis left out
- Missing gravel ship worries Coast Guard
- Iran rejects EU demand to change nuke plant
- Dresden remembers amid controversy
- Israel's Cabinet approves list of names of 500 Palestinian prisoners to be released
- Wang remains undecided
on pursuing top KMT post
- Hsieh meets Cheng Yen,
reiterates rapprochement
- Taipei to host annual book fair tomorrow
- Cross-strait ties seen as focus for Chen-Soong talks
- Global nursing congress to be held in Taipei in May
- Clement cancels planned Taiwan visit due to pressure from China, says report
- Man beaten to death for role in accident
- Consumer watchdog issues caution over high pesticide levels in roses
- CSBC expected to privatize by 2006
- Togo police kill at least three protesters
- U.S. using drones to spy on Iran
- Rumsfeld rejects move away from NATO
- American missionary killed in northern Brazil
- Ariane-5 ECA launch puts erase failure, chief reports
- Flooding death toll in Pakistan rises to 350; 1,000 missing
- Philippines moves to crush rebels
- Australian terror suspect says he was beaten, abused
- Eunuchs demand respect in battle to prevent spread of AIDS
- Nepal sends troops to put down Maoists
- Valentine's Day cards seen losing grounds against text messages
- For a former smoker, latest study report brings health dilemma
- Toshiba set to sell chips for hybrids
- Fiorina's severance deal criticized
- Japan's firms brace for strong impact of Kyoto Protocol
- Samsung unveils notebook PCs for DMB services
- Qwest said to raise offer for MCI
- Sanguine Shiau sets tone in pushing analog solutions
- Food industry fights new dirty word
- Bangkok remains haunted by ghosts of financial crisis
- Maersk Sealand
to introduce Asia
to C. America run
- Transport conference to tackle
industry's infrastructure issues
- U.S. may step up ship security
- Ballast water pact gains backers
- MPA monitors shipping safety
in Malacca & Singapore Straits
- NOL Group scoops two awards
- Can McHale get players to listen to him?
- Iverson hits record 60 points
- Barca bounces back with drubbing of Real Zaragoza
- Raich takes gold in slalom eclipsing U.S.' Bode Miller
- Roddick faces Cyril Saulnier in San Jose final
- Ireland prepares to roll out big guns
- In Azerbaijan footie devoid of cynicism
- Reds' boss Benitez forced to analyze loss to Birmingham
- Hsieh promises to ease crisis in health services
- Bomb kills Lebanon's ex-leader
- DNA test confirms identity of 'Baby 81,' parents wait
- Police vow to nab vigilantes
- Man soliciting suicide pacts, police say
- Remains of Palestinian militants leave Israel for Gaza
- Ma's plan to seek KMT top seat
slammed by Wang's supporters
- Chen, Soong anticipate upcoming talks
- Today's youths seen unwilling
to get married
- AIT's latest report shows rate for tourist visa stays the same
- No evidence of crime found in Wu's Taiex transactions
- Global warming may dry out Taiwan by 2035
- Teachers prepare for rural outposts
- Government urged to observe Kyoto Protocol mechanism
- Floods leave at least 37 dead in Venezuela
- Protesters rally against Togo police
- Pope blesses crowd from studio at St. Peter's Square
- Gunman opens fire at mall in upstate New York
- Iraqi landmark election means Sunnis must compromise, experts indicate
- Nepal government renews appeal for talks with Maoists
- Malaysia gives illegals deadline
- Seoul urges caution on nuke claims
- Australia to ask U.S. to check claims of torture
- China jails five Tibetan monks for political poems, says report
- Bangladesh police turn up the heat
- Grammys pays posthumous tribute to Charles
- GM settles dispute with Fiat, realigns production tie-up
- TSMC reports January sales up 8.8%
- China, India and Japan duke it out
as G-7 eyes next Asian juggernaut
- Verizon swoops in to buy MCI with US$6.7 billion
- Oil firms keen on future of magnetic exploration
- Dollar sags on Japanese surplus data
- Taiex gets boost from investors bullish on 2005
- Real continues impressive run
- NFL may get its first black owner soon
- AC Milan keeps within range of league leader Juventus
- Woeful England kicked to touch by France
- Canseco may be clown but voice must be heard
- United wins Manchester derby
- James enjoys face-off with Kobe as Cavs roll past Lakers
- TIBE 2005 set to be bestseller with Asian tone
- Fears rise in Lebanon after Hariri murdered
- China mine blast kills 203 in industry's biggest disaster since 1940s
- Su vows to deepen DPP's ties with society
- MND plans
to downsize arms budget
- Ma to begin islandwide campaign tour for KMT chairmanship
- Hsieh drops P.K. Chiang
as vice premier candidate
- Activists protest against book rating rules
- Nude environmentalists protest policies
- MOEA names Yu to head Taiwan Sugar
- Anonymous witness claims woman emotionless as son murdered
- Vice President Lu surprised by indictment of industrialist
- Iran mosque fire kills 59 worshippers
- Togo police kill protester in capital city
- Iraq, Afghanistan wars cost over US$300 billion
- Spanish prosecutor readies for 9-11 trial
- Japan's Cabinet endorses bill to bolster defense
- Seoul offers Pyongyang military talks
- Indonesia, Aceh rebels to address autonomy
- Manila hunts bombers, continues assault on rebels
- Nepal king defiant as prices soar
and Maoist rebel blockade bites
- Kissing school teaches the art of locking lips
- Flu shots seen ineffective in saving seniors' lives
- Publisher talks about challenges small presses face
- Phone makers announce music push
- SinoPac stays silent on report of merger plan with local bank
- EU court rules against antitrust office,
allowing Tetra Laval and Sidel to merge
- Fiat celebrates independence; future remains uncertain
- Investors eye Japan's famous 'love hotels'
- Verizon-MCI deal grew from changes in U.S. regulations
- WTO negotiators pushing
for July target to draft treaty
- It's not a good time for new Greenspan MacGuffin
- Markets wait cautiously for Greenspan testimony
- United may get crucial debt financing
- Taiwan dollar closes at highest level in over four years
- Hon Hai shares lead to mild gains in local bourse
- Santana negotiates new deal
- Entrepeneur shys away from spotlight in bid for Vikings
- St. Valentine's Day massacre
- Cost certainty is costing the NHL a season
- FIFA suspension rules Macau out
- Coria, Ferrero and Paradorn advance in Rotterdam
- Taiwan's Lu could be out for Davis Cup but Wang is talking tough
- Iverson wins the battle of little big men
- Wang tests Johansson before faltering in 3rd set
- Kyoto global warming pact takes effect
- Syria under suspicion for assassination
- France presses case to end ban on weapons exports to China
- Chen calls for direct cargo flights
- Cabinet calls for end to special tax breaks
- Hsieh vows return of PRC school grants
- Wu quiet
on possible
vice premier
candidacy
- KMT chair can't be legislative speaker, say pan-greens
- Ever-Fortune group chairman indicted for breach of trust
- With hard work and a sense of humor, Hu takes over warfare bureau
- EPA asks for revisions to reports on the Hushan Reservoir project
- Four arrested in murder, kidnapping of student
- Clinton expected to visit Taiwan later this month
- Thousands gather for nun's funeral
- Violence threatens Gaza plan
- U.S. customs seizes artwork from luggage, artist reveals
- African bloc calls for restoration of law in Togo
- Jurors reject Zoloft defense in case of teen who killed his grandparents
- Pakistan, India agree to begin historic bus link
- Kim Jong Il marks 63rd birthday
- Expert says abuse claim is likely true
- Tsunami baby and mother finally reunited in Sri Lanka
- Thai leader begins tour of restive south despite bomb blasts
- Queen insists on low-key wedding for Charles, Bowles, report claims
- Lobsters unlikely to feel pain
in boiling water, researches say
- Menstrual cycle seen affecting women's tastes in appearances
- UMC investigated over PRC activities
- Stars pitch in for Ebay charity auction
- ProMOS fourth-quarter profit doubles as sales rise
- SinoPac holds
merger talks
- American mystery writer launches Chinese version of latest novel
- Boeing launches new 777 passenger jet
- Texas court to hear Yukos bankruptcy defense today
- Coca-Cola's growth lags behind Pepsi; new ad fails to boost sales
- Web words become a lucrative market
- Wall Street rises ahead
of Greenspan testimony
- Japan economy shrinks for 3rd straight quarter
- NT dollar trims gains on bank interference speculation
- Taiex ends up, following gains in tech issues
- Doping fears overshadow Nordic Worlds
- Full speed ahead for new F1 cars
- Twenty20 format set for tryout
- Garnett hails new coach as 'breath of fresh air'
- Giambi saga a true challenge of Torre's skills
- Late concessions may not save season
- Clijsters strong in return
- Top-seed Roddick opens with victory
- Wang tests Johansson before faltering in 3rd set
- Valencia downs Bucharest
- Military balance tipping in PRC's favor, says U.S.
- MOFA grateful for U.S. motion on Taiwan ties
- Iran close to making nuke, Israel warns
- Shiites win majority in assembly
- Court steps up probe into UMC as company chief released on bail
- FSC to issue
offshore board scheme in June
- AIT chair welcomes Su's plan to visit U.S.
- NSC criticizes France's plea to lift weapons ban on China
- Chen vows to turn Taiwan into 'Green Silicon Island'
- Most support Ma's bid
for KMT head, poll says
- Wu Rong-i expected to take on vice premier post
- Official proposes changes to insurance system
- Exhibit to feature local literature
- Direct cargo transportation seen as viable goal
- Chen-Soong meet seen uniting parties
- Hariri's funeral puts Syria under intense pressure
- Darfur foes meet after Annan warning
- Russia blasts the West on terror threat
- Kidnapped daughter of ex-Paraguayan head found dead
- Protesters fill Ecuador capital in protests for and against president
- U.S., Seoul negotiators arrive in Beijing seeking help to launch another round of nuclear talks
- Myanmar constitutional meet reopens amid heavy criticism
- Fishermen missing as cyclone hits Pacific islands
- Manila pushes anti-terror law after explosions
- Aceh's fishing industry will require
at least US$30m to recover, says U.N.
- Okinawa residents compensated for aircraft noise
- Symantec focuses on solutions for Internet security
- Adobe releases Chinese-version Acrobat
- AU expects 3% plunge in panel prices
- Hsinchu park targets NT$1.2t revenue in 2005
- Singapore economy posts 8.4% growth
- Bank of Japan board leaves monetary policy unchanged
- Fed chief offers optimistic assessment
- Dollar's overnight gains offset by profit-taking
- Investigation
on chipmaker
drags Taiex down
- Valencia downs Bucharest
- Warriors get their reward with victory over the SuperSonics
- Macau denies interference
- Roddick beats Clement in Memphis
- Children do just fine with gay parents
- UMC investigated over PRC activities
- Japan, U.S. to revise security alliance
- UMC head details ties with He Jian
- House members oppose anti-secession law
- Suicide pacts escalate in Japan
- Pictures of mock executions destroyed after prison scandal
- Premier approves rescue package to boost NHI system
- Yu, Chin fail to set time for Chen-Soong meeting
- Chen asks Japan to allow tourists visa-free entry
- Hsieh stands firm on extending taxation
- Appointment of Wu Rong-i as vice premier backed by academics, industrialists
- Activists urge recognition of 'free' Taiwan
- MOE meets with teachers on tax reform
- MAC proposes new model for cargo transportation
- Caribbean summit ends after lengthy debate
- New HIV strain shakes up New York gay men, experts say
- Iraq mosque attacks kill 15 amid Shiite ceremony
- Portugal Socialists set to win poll
- Fugitives' kids seen behind Thai bomb
- Indonesia says two journalists seized in Iraq
- Funerals held for miners in PRC
- Outback cattle die of thrist after owners abandon them
- U.S., China agree North Korea must return to talks
- Nepal cuts phone lines to thwart oppositions' Democracy Day plans
- To Russia
- Evergreen signs agreement with Boeing
- Privatization of Taipower to be delayed
- Qwest to make modified offer to acquire MCI
- CAL posts 5.6 percent profit from charters
- Mitsubishi and UFJ target savings of US$2.3b with planned merger
- Moody's raises Indonesia's ratings
- Markets dip as Fed chief hints of more rate hikes
- China's industrial output rises 8.9%
- Dollar flat ahead of long weekend in U.S.
- Taiex advances as concerns over chip probe wane
- Federer too good for his compatriot
- Hopkins to defend his title for 20th time
- Bruschi all right after mild stroke
- Probert found not guilty
- CPBL officials and owners end dispute over TV rights
- Magpies pleased with UEFA Cup fightback
- Return to Goodison Park for former Toffee Rooney
- Lebron feeling under the weather as Cavaliers miss chance for road victory
- Arab news channel provides blood and dirt
- Bombings around Iraq mar Shiite celebrations
- Lu welcomes U.S., Japan concern
- U.N. committee approves resolution to ban all human cloning
- Cold weather claims lives of seven people
- Union member wins suit against former employer
- Man denies he snitched on UMC
- Blind people seek guide dog schools
- Taiwan's mobile internet usage less than that of neighbors
- Taiwan airline executives to visit Beijing
- DPP legislator to run for Nantou County chief nomination
- Ex-U.S. leaders launch tsunami tour
- Strong quake sparks panic in Indonesia
- Bush says U.S. not planning to attack Iran
- U.N. agency chief's future in doubt over sex charges
- Lebanese opposition calls
for 厜eaceful uprising'
- Togo promises to hold presidential vote in 60 days
- Venus halts Clijsters comeback
- Jordan's legacy still intact, but where is he ?
- Anthony leads sophomores to win over rookies
- Talks may save 偀anceled' NHL season
- Margarito retains his WBO title
- Campbell is just happy to finish
- Taiwan's FA threatens coach with boot after two months
- Venezuelan police rescue mother of MLB pitcher
- Generosity is making a difference
- Ex-hostage tells tale of faith and courage while in captivity in Afghanistan
- Strawberry heaven at Cha Lounge
- Grammy award winner took three years to write 偰ord of the Rings' soundtrack
- Away from the capital, one of the oldest and most beautiful cities in the Americas is surrounded by magnificent landscape
- Japan, U.S. tackle Taiwan security issue
- MOFA welcomes joint statement on
cross-strait security
- Spain votes on new EU constitution
- Premature pension plan report irritates minister
- Historic charter services boost hope
for better Taiwan-China relations
- MND decides to hold 2005 military drills in Taichung
- U.S.' apple quarantine rules seen failing COA's standard
- Ex-DPP lawmaker expresses no regrets for centrist views
- Wyeth executive falls to his death from apartment
- Gunmen attack Haitian national prison
- Iraq attacks leave scores dead across volatile state
- Bush lauds relationship with Russian leader
- Turkish polls seen as critical for Cyprus plan
- Defiant fox hunters risk arrest in Great Britain
- Bangladesh ferry sinks; 130 missing, 59 confirmed dead
- Ex-U.S. chiefs tour grim sites
- China's top envoy visits North Korea urging talks
- Home stress found affecting women's health
- Employer sued over gorilla breast fetish
- Eastwood's film seen as Oscar favorite
- Angry airlines say new EU rules will hit fares, service
- US$2 billion
is peanuts for GM's breakup
- Sri Lanka faces severe shortage of workers for tsunami rebuilding
- China central banker says limits on bank lending may be too tight
- Singapore Inc. reaps windfalls in year 2004
- Japan and Germany cloud
economic outlook for G-7
- Cathay pilots may vote again in long-running dispute, report says
- NYK awarded environment prize
- UK Club launches ship checks
- IMO, EC agree to strengthen
shipping safety cooperation
- Container load at Kaohsiung rises
- Funky slam dunks
- AC Milan moves level with Juve
- White Knights win Taiwan's all-star game
- Matsui not ruling out contract extension this spring
- Ronaldo upstages Rooney in heated FA Cup tie
- NHL, players wise to quit while behind
- 'Executioner' makes 20th defense
- Roddick withdraws before Memphis semifinal; Mirnyi upsets Haas
- Spain votes 'yes' to EU constitution
- Hunter S. Thompson commits suicide
- Thousands rally against Syria in Beirut
- Cyprus ruling party wins election but not majority
- Chen, Soong agree to meet Thursday
- Taiwan military seen in need of computer upgrade
- Navy prepares
to make novel
world voyage
- Interior Ministry to prioritize fight against burglary, fraud
- Chen vows to strengthen agriculture's competitiveness
- DPP seeks dialogue to resolve deadlock in Control Yuan
- Taipei City Government to hold commemorative events for 228
- Flu shots may not prevent certain strains, says CDC
- FSC to open New York, London offices
- U.S., Iraqi security forces launch new offensive
- U.N. official resigns over sex scandal
- Judge denies bail for couple accused of torture
- Scores of prisoners at large in Haiti after attack
- Israel begins releasing 500 Palestinians
- Landslide buries scores after rains lash Indonesia
- Search for disaster victims ends
- China nabs 5 over mine explosion
- Arroyo meeting with Myanmar premier draw fire
- U.N. says Afghanistan ranks fifth from last in poverty league table
- Bus driver shot dead in Nepal
- Tool predicts benefits of mammograms
- Teen idol
of '60s dies
at age of 62
- Criticism forces firm to shelve wet nurse service
- China, UK join
to tackle hurdles
in globalization
- Trade talks linking Asian, Australasian nations commence
- New leaders are helping Asia get its groove back
- PRC officials may have embezzled millions from bank, report says
- Yulon Nissan predicts sales, profit to rise on spending
- Chi Mei reports factory use will rise as demand for screens increase
- Forgers make Japan wary of taking yen at face value
- Novartis seizes generics market with 2 takeovers
- Market rallies, led by shares
in transportation
- Gordon victory evokes tragedy
- Assuncao keeps Betis streaking
- Mauresmo denies Venus diamond trophy
- FA Cup saddled by controversy
- Chelsea's dream of quadruple ends in disarray
- MVP Iverson shows veterans haven't faded
- Federer finds form in clutch
- Bitter rivalries on tap in Champions League
- Fat phobia makes us sick
- Powerful quake hits Iran, killing hundreds
- MND cuts special budget by 21%, to submit revision to Legislature
- MOFA asks for assistance with WHO bid
- Second avalanche strikes Indian Kashmir; death toll continues to mount
- Hsieh, PFP work out common position on proposed legislation
- Groups to lobby European states on behalf of Taiwan's MOFA
- Taiwan, China warned not to make rash acts, remarks
- DPP urged to uphold sovereignty in talks with PFP
- DPP calls for parties to pass changes to Constitution
- MND considering computer war games with other countries
- MAC promises
to slowly expand 'mini three links'
- Pregnant women should get tested for HIV, says DOH
- Most media picks for top posts wrong, study says
- Health officials guarantee effectiveness of flu vaccine
- Activists block talks on relocation of leprosarium
- Chalabi to face off against al-Jaafari
- Qureia faces political crisis
- Bush pushes democracy, asks NATO for help in Iraq
- Crews rescue trapped mudslide victims in California
- EU to open Baghdad training office; officials hail unprecedented unity
- Australia to send 450 more troops on Iraq mission
- Ex-chief warns of major rebellion
- Maoist rebels set off bombs across Nepal
- Princess Aiko is to be heir to Japan throne, say reports
- Location, legality issues make Charles-Camilla wedding planning a royal headache
- China inflation slows sharply to 1.9% in January
- BenQ showcases new widescreen laptop
- BSA launches education program to combat piracy
- TCC to launch 3G services in middle of year
- FSC considering establishment of appraisal system to determine value of technologies
- UK finance chief to push export of English, education
- ChoicePoint to rescreen customers
- Supermarket giant files for bankruptcy reorganization
- Attendants' strike forces Alitalia to cancel hundreds of flights
- Microsoft move seen fair by security sector
- U.S. jobless rates, economic growth expected to fall
- Small economies, new members seen driving EU growth
- Dollar's slide casts pall on shares, Repsol's loss hits European bourses
- Stronger local currency forces Taiex down
- A miracle that remains alive
- Aussie Adam Scott surfaces as Nissan Open champion
- Boxer Jimmy Young dead at 56
- New York's bid for Olympics not so simple
- Agassi contests first ever match in Middle East
- Burgsmuller advances after difficult match against Taiwan's Lu
- Hayden paces Australia to win
- Chelsea sorcerer looks for success at Barcelona
- ERA pulls out of broadcast deal in continuing fiasco
- Powerful quake hits Iran, killing hundreds
- MND cuts special budget by 21%, to submit revision to Legislature
- MOFA asks for assistance with WHO bid
- Second avalanche strikes Indian Kashmir; death toll continues to mount
- Hsieh, PFP work out common position on proposed legislation
- Groups to lobby European states on behalf of Taiwan's MOFA
- Taiwan, China warned not to make rash acts, remarks
- DPP urged to uphold sovereignty in talks with PFP
- DPP calls for parties to pass changes to Constitution
- MND considering computer war games with other countries
- MAC promises
to slowly expand 'mini three links'
- Pregnant women should get tested for HIV, says DOH
- Most media picks for top posts wrong, study says
- Health officials guarantee effectiveness of flu vaccine
- Activists block talks on relocation of leprosarium
- Chalabi to face off against al-Jaafari
- Qureia faces political crisis
- Bush pushes democracy, asks NATO for help in Iraq
- Crews rescue trapped mudslide victims in California
- EU to open Baghdad training office; officials hail unprecedented unity
- Australia to send 450 more troops on Iraq mission
- Ex-chief warns of major rebellion
- Maoist rebels set off bombs across Nepal
- Princess Aiko is to be heir to Japan throne, say reports
- First-time Oscar voters rush to judgment
- Location, legality issues make Charles-Camilla wedding planning a royal headache
- China inflation slows sharply to 1.9% in January
- BenQ showcases new widescreen laptop
- BSA launches education program to combat piracy
- TCC to launch 3G services in middle of year
- FSC considering establishment of appraisal system to determine value of technologies
- UK finance chief to push export of English, education
- ChoicePoint to rescreen customers
- Supermarket giant files for bankruptcy reorganization
- Attendants' strike forces Alitalia to cancel hundreds of flights
- Microsoft move seen fair by security sector
- U.S. jobless rates, economic growth expected to fall
- Small economies, new members seen driving EU growth
- Dollar's slide casts pall on shares, Repsol's loss hits European bourses
- Stronger local currency forces Taiex down
- A miracle that remains alive
- Aussie Adam Scott surfaces as Nissan Open champion
- Boxer Jimmy Young dead at 56
- New York's bid for Olympics not so simple
- Agassi contests first ever match in Middle East
- Burgsmuller advances after difficult match against Taiwan's Lu
- Hayden paces Australia to win
- Chelsea sorcerer looks for success at Barcelona
- ERA pulls out of broadcast deal in continuing fiasco
- Arsenal suffers from big chill in Munich
- Location and legality issues make Charles-Camilla wedding planning a royal headache
- Nokia upbeat on 3G prospects in local market
- UMC chairman demands new prosecutor for case
- First Chinese pilgrim group visits Mazu for religious fest
- Congress pressures Bush on PRC anti-secession law
- Taiwan seeks speedy bank privatization
- Local authorities quietly grant Chinese dissidents full freedom
- Bird flu could be next pandemic, experts warn
- Hsieh touts plan to form communities
- MND's special budget cut draws mixed reactions
- First Chinese pilgrim group visits Mazu for religious fest
- Veterans plan March protest to seek benefits
- Organization launches talent search
to mark World Year of Physics 2005
- MAC urges Beijing to drop moves harmful to cross-strait ties
- Doctors say abuse is preventable
- UMC chairman demands new prosecutor for case
- Ex-U.S. President Clinton to meet Chen
- U.S. gloats over Slovakia summit
- Canada not expected to take part in Bush's missile plan
- Court to hear challenge to assisted suicide
- World church body backs divestment from Israel
- Annan expects to name replacement for Lubbers
- Aceh peace talks to continue after new breakthrough
- Howard unapologetic for breaking pledge
- Negotiators set for nuke talks in Seoul
- Bangladesh police arrest 19 'militants'
- Death toll from extreme cold nears 300
- Queen Elizabeth opts to skip prince's wedding
- Decision aims to respect Charles' wish
for low-key ceremony, royal aides reveal
- Bipolar disorder seen as more common among urban poor
- Young actress hangs herself, police reports
- 'Reality' show cultivates the princess fantasy
- Atlanta subways
to feature on-train TV, music channels
- Taiwan currency surges for seventh consecutive day
- TSEC signs lease with Taipei 101
- Nokia upbeat on 3G prospects in local market
- Rover, Shanghai Auto seen sealing joint venture deal soon
- FedEx upgrades pick-up services
- Export growth in Japan slows to 3.2 percent
- Toshiba to double investment in LCDs
- Boeing sells commercial plants in Kansas and Oklahoma
- SK Corp. sues China Aviation Oil for US$14 million
- GM slashes prices of SUVs after weak sales in January
- Dow off 174 points amid dollar woes, crude prices
- American, Continental win U.S.-China route
- Greenback strengthens on weak Japan trade surplus
- Taiex finishes 0.2% higher on
bargain hunting
- Stadium issue a negative in Big Apple bid
- Safin ousted by Kiefer in opening round
- Scud breathes easier after victory
- Arsenal suffers from big chill in Munich
- Baseball happy Steroid Era is set for dustbin
- Despite injuries, Liverpool outpaces Leverkeusen
- Knicks get rude awakening in Detroit
- China looking to postpone Super League
- Australia gives rare plant to local museum
- Allawi mounts challenge to Shiite alliance's pick for his job
- Bush salutes Slovaks as 'friends, allies, brothers' in fight for global freedom
- U.S. editorials praise new approach to Europe
- Lien Chan slams meeting as 'useless'
- Chen sacrificed ideals, betrayed DPP supporters, say TSU officials
- MAC urges government to oppose proposed law
- MOI further eases restrictions on PRC tourists entering nation
- Legislative Yuan speaker hopes Lien will stay on as KMT chairman
- Accidental campus deaths reach new high, Education Ministry says
- Protecting Taiwan's identity seen as key message in Hsieh's report
- Chen receives prison term for bribery charges
- Ministry of Finance considers measures to expand tax base
- Insurance dispute may be settled soon
- Hospital introduces new drug to help battle bipolar disorder
- Iraq hits Syria with video 'confessions'
- Blair's proposed anti-terror law gains backing
- Vatican says pope hospitalized again with flu
- Scientists progress on HIV prevention
- Hunter S. Thompson's family may blast his ashes from a cannon as requested
- Defense rests its case in Robert Blake murder trial
- Bird flu needs swift attention, U.N. says
- Tokyo's claim over islands irritates Seoul
- Europe seeks proof before lifting China arms embargo
- Melting snow poses new threat in Kabul
- World's first anti-smoking treaty becomes law Sunday, says WHO
- Government cuts 2005 GDP outlook as growth slumps
- EU presses China for concrete actions
- FSC seen welcoming PRC lenders for first time
- Hershey may change name
and alter logo
- Foreign investors seen lauding local economic environment
- Apple slashes prices of latest iPods
- Wall Street gains ground
on strong profit reports
- Taiwan shares
rise on optimism
over PRC ties
- Chelsea, United down but not out
- Disrupter Moss is just perfect for the Raiders
- Wade can't prevent Heat defeat
- Lackluster France aims to bounce back against Wales
- Federer scrapes through against qualifier Minar
- World's first anti-smoking treaty becomes law Sunday, says WHO
- Japan toymakers design dolls for elderly
- Premier defends sovereign rights
- Jerry Adams' popularity plummets
- Ruling alliance in Sri Lanka loses majority
- MAC says China showing selective sincerity on flights
- Alleged al-Qaida-affiliated leader captured in Iraq
- Taipei Culture Bureau introduces 228 Studies program
- Public memories of incident collated for the first time, researcher reveals
- Presidential Office denies first couple to visit Japan
- Chen-Soong meet may help PRC ties, says Wang
- Taiwan to attend OECD trade committee meeting as 'ad hoc observer'
- NHIB reviews plan
to raise some types
of patient co-payment
- Cracks seen as cause of CAL crash
- Taiwanese arrested for selling missile components to Libya
- KMT to push for more charter flights
- Unemployment rate in January declines to 44-month record low, DGBAS reports
- E.U. should keep arms ban on China, envoy says
- Pope undergoes tracheotomy to ease breathing
- Aristide loyalists march through Haitian slums
- Victims of terrorist attacks meet
- Jury selection in Michael Jackson trial wraps up
- Nepal king says democracy to return in 3 years
- Abu Sayyaf busted in Philippines
- Single women in Japan happy alone, says poll
- Roh calls for flexibility in dealing with North Korea
- Vietnam confirms latest bird flu case as international conference finishes
- Curvaceous Argentinian women take issue with tiny dress sizes carried in most shops
- Business outlook index declines for
6th straight month
- FSC plans system to stop panic selling
- Taishin eyes higher earnings as merger looms
- Consumer confidence
seen rising
- Local export orders expand 32 percent
- China, India rival U.S. for business competitiveness, survey finds
- Far EasTone says Q4 profit increased 36%
- Judge dismisses Yukos' bankruptcy bid
- Concerns on U.S. deficits drive dollar lower
- Taiex surges
on optimism
over charters
- Federer digs deep to defeat Ferrero
- West Indies slipping into 'cavernous hole'
- Magpies book place in last sixteen of UEFA Cup
- Cup holders Valencia stunned by Steaua
- Ireland ready to compound English misery
- After day of highs, 76ers back to reality
- Philadelphia sees more action on NBA trade deadline day
- Turks see fact in anti-American fantasy novel
- President denies meeting Soong betrayed values
- Egypt opens up to multicandidate elections
- Men arrested over Israel blast
- Questions remain as UK jails three for Iraq abuse
- Taichung skyscraper fire kills 4
- Former president derides Chen-Soong encounter
- Premier vows to ease local government woes
- Report holds Chiang responsible for 228 Incident
- Man arrested for gruesome killing of wife
- COA lobbies for measures to settle cross-strait fishing disputes
- U.S. frets over local defense spending
- Boat accident leaves at least five dead
- African leaders lift sanctions on Togo after head resigns
- Iran, Russia delay nuke fuel deal
- HIV infection rises sharply for U.S. blacks
- Colin Powell blasts troop levels in Iraq war aftermath
- Vatican to weigh the Pope's health against hopes of speaking to public
- Agassi and Federer forced to do the double
- Yes, Webber is a big deal for Philadelphia
- Singh and Woods make early exits
- Gerrard aims to add to Chelsea's misery
- Consistency is a real problem for foreign keepers
- Bobcats bounced out by the Nets again
- UEFA Cup failures claim notable scalps
- Australia clinches one day series
- Taiwan kids repaint Philippine school
- It feels great to be in Tagaytay highlands
- Jesus Christ's mother is our mother too, says migrant
- Maestro Blomstedt returning to Taiwan
- When love begets love
- New uniforms for CKS Center staff
- Visitors find San Sebastian an ideal holiday town
- MOF pushes for tax reform
- Colorado Wal-Mart workers vote overwhelmingly against union
- Bangkok airport opening delayed
- GDP data pushes stocks higher
- Bank of America loses data of 1.2m account holders
- Taiwan dollar up 1.2% for week
- Accidental campus deaths reach new high,Education Ministry says
- Five-star luxury on the ocean floor: undersea hotel planned in the Bahamas
- Clinton supports peaceful reconciliation
- Bad weather to continue,
weather bureau warns
- Police capture serial killer after 31 years
- Amnesty International founder dies
- France's biggest criminal trial opens
- Hsieh says time not ripe for new 'olive branches'
- High-speed rail denies asking for funds from state-run firms
- China parliament session to focus on Taiwan ties
- P.K. Chiang to visit Beijing in late March for 'ice-breaking trip,' KMT reveals
- Finding reconciliation through 228 memories
- Female vegetarians not much healthier than meat-eating women, study finds
- Oil pipeline destroyed in north Iraq
- CIA officers fear tactics may lead to prosecution
- Pope skips prayers for first time
- Islamic Jihad claims responsibility for blast
- U.S. mulls end to work of U.N. WMD inspectors
- More soldiers may face charges in abuse scandal
- Vietnam officials confirm another avian flu fatality
- Twelve die in fresh Nepal violence
- Tajikistan holds new elections
- Malaysia prepares for biggest crackdown on illegals
- Kyrgyzstan votes in wake of tensions over excluded election candidates
- Berry shows up to accept her Razzie award
- Oscar-winning performers seen
outliving award-less counterparts
- China's M&A market is getting hotter than ever
- Economic boom taking its toll on PRC's coal supply
- Regulators urge caution as banks bet on Hong Kong property boom
- Asia still alert against fraud 10 years after Barings saga
- Hyundai Mipo wins more ship orders
- UK P&I Club's 'A' rating reaffirmed
- Singapore sets up special force
to protect shipping and ports
- Hanjin Shipping places orders
for three 6,500-TEU box ships
- New fund doubles pollution redress
- Federer beats Agassi to make Dubai final
- Jimmy Young's tragedy 'sad familar' boxing tale
- Sharapova bests Aussie Molik in Doha thriller
- Leader Barcelona draws with embattled Numancia
- Taiwan junior wins women's ITF event
- Goosen's caddie earns his pay
- Webber can't save the Sixers
- Welsh ride high following comeback against France
- Scotland get it's first win as Paterson sticks the boot into Italians
- United ready to pounce, Rooney warns Chelsea
- Wenger vexed with van Persie for costly ejection
- Jol deflects Ajax talk after engineering win
- Chen urges national reconciliation
- Rights groups decry U.S.-Indonesian ties
- Clinton optimistic on Taiwan-China relations
- 'My Life' tour lifts Taiwan's global profile, MOFA reveals
- China military spending expected to rise amid tension with Taiwan
- Senior advisers upset over Chen-Soong agreement
- U.S. officials reportedly to visit local military equipment manufacturers
- Services held in memory of 228 victims
- Taiwanese around the world call for peace
- TSU launches petition drive aimed at Beijing
- Chen says incident files should be made public
- Anti-Syrian protesters take to Beirut streets
- Somali warlords reject outside help
- Israel warns no progress on peace until crackdown
- Syria hands Sabawi over to Iraq; in 'goodwill gesture,' official says
- Burundians vote on constitutional referendum
- Foxx, Swank claim Oscar lead-acting wins
- Rock makes racial jokes; Williams gets his say
- 'Aviator' brings glamour to red carpet
- GDP growth
in Malaysia slows in Q4
- China reiterates pledge to relax capital controls
- Scholars back closer PRC financial ties
- Casino companies submit bids on Singapore's gaming gamble
- Templeton fund manager favors local stocks
- Samsung faces shareholder resistance
- Asian markets close mixed amid conflicting data
- New Japan vs. Old Japan
- Federer overcomes Ljubicic in Dubai
- Toms is unstoppable at World Match Play
- Mourinho wins first silverware as Blues boss
- Baron puts in noble display for Warriors
- Ireland heads for Six Nations glory
- AC breaks Inter's unbeaten run in Milan derby; Valencia beats Betis
- Air carriers normalize Seoul route
- Lin announces bid to run for Taichung City mayor
- Lin Chia-lung to resign GIO director-general post in mid-March
- Hsieh rejects proposal to reassign budget
- TRA does not recognize Taiwan as part of China, says premier
- Lee calls on supporters to rally against PRC bill
- Officials recommend
approval of revisions
to insurance program
- Bureau expresses interest in direct cross-strait cruises
- Book offers advice on medical disputes
- PFP chairman not ruling out visit to China
- CEC to hold lottery to raise voter turnout
- British House of Commons votes in favor of new anti-terrorism laws
- First Uruguay leftist president inauguration signals change
- At least 50 rebels killed in battles with Nepal troops
- Indonesians protest over fuel prices
- Observers criticize Kyrgyzstan elections
- Japan bans ships from North Korea
- South Korean leader urges Tokyo to compensate for past abuses
- Prosecution outlines accusations against Jackson at trial opening
- Now 'Baby' is over, which films might dominate 2006 Oscars?
- Judge allows Parmalat to sue Citibank
- Ebbers denies role in WorldCom fraud during testimony
- Growth to slow down in coming months, says CEPD
- Biogen's drug debacle could beat down pharmaceutical industry
- Qwest will slash some 15,000 jobs if it acquires MCI
- Don't buy that fake Rolex! It may finance terrorists
- Speculation mounts on Tung's post
- Taiwan dollar breaks NT$31 mark against greenback
- Congo clash leaves nearly 60 militia dead
- Premier targets economic growth of 4.5% for 2005
- China urged not to enact legislation
- Official denies Chen accepted '92 consensus
- Yilan green film festival to be launched in April
- Wallis to head indigenous affairs council
- Majority view proposed law as harmful to cross-strait ties
- Taiwan ranks 19th
in the world in
defense spending
- Consumer watchdog finds 'contaminants' in Chinese medicines
- Taipei names Shih as new labor chief
- Police guard judge after relatives slain
- BBC film highlights UK abuses
- U.S.-Canadian relations suffer setback over defense
- EU opposes U.S. attempt to control platform
- Amercians are biggest drug abusers
- Illegal immigrants in Malaysia hiding as crackdown starts
- Thailand grumbles over report
- Thousands protest in northern Sri Lanka
- China, South Korea discuss strategy on North Korea talks
- Nepal imposes fresh news ban
- Skiing holiday a new trend among PRC middle class
- Australian aborigines welcome Charles
- PRC spends US$195 billion to keep yuan peg, press says
- China officials insist inflation will not spiral out of control
- Exxon Mobil sells stake in Chinese petroleum company
- Mitsubishi Motors' new chief vows to return to profitability in U.S.
- Taiwan, China trade expands 33.1 percent
- Chipmakers seen cutting capital expenditures in 2005
- Australia raises key interest rates as economy slows
- GM, Ford report drop in February sales
- Qwest plans for up to 15,000 job cuts in proposed merger
- Yahoo brushes off talks of movie, TV production
- Intel discloses specifics of dual-core processors
- GE targeting growth opportunities in developing nations
- Chip upgrade, lower oil entice buyers to market
- U.S. manufacturing sector slides further
- Greenback firms in Asia after Australian dollar sinks
- Taiwan shares end down on weak sentiment
- Australian cricket selectors facing painful decisions
- Indian upstart upsets U.S. Open champ
- New China football boss finds saving Super League a tough task
- Second-string Gunners show mettle
- Minardi accuses Ferrari of trying to freeze it out
- Woosnam named Europe's 2006 Ryder Cup boss
- Iverson's 48 help Sixers end skid
- Agassi returns to Davis Cup atmosphere
- Parties unite against China's proposed bill
- PRC legislature poised to pass 'patriotic' law
- Dismay greets Bashir's jail term
- Government drops tests on PRC subjects
- Wu Lee-pei revokes decision to resign
- Chen speech disappoints ex-president
- Tensions rise as TSU lures DPP members
- Legislature urged to offer stern reaction to PRC law
- Business groups seen as very positive regarding cross-party reconciliation
- Taiwan youth await China act with conflicting sentiments
- Anti-secession law to hurt liberals, dissidents across strait, says activist
- Asthma patients need extra attention during cold days, doctor says
- Rising currency seen challenging exports
- CDC rules out bird flu in death of Taiwan man
- Sharp drops request to ban Teco product
- Show displays reproductions of ancient Chinese paintings
- Japan to waive visa requirement for Taiwanese starting March 11
- High court debates separation of state and church in U.S.
- Arab officials pressure Syria
- Shimon Peres praises Abbas despite continued attacks
- Ex-general prepares to surrender
- Congolese outraged after dozens killed by clashed with peacekeepers
- U.S. hints it will drop abortion stance
- China to increase military spending by 12.6% in 2005
- Tung departure may hurt reforms
- Beijing takes broad swipe at U.S. on human rights
- Malaysia and Indonesia pledge
to resolve tensions peacefully
- Pakistan court
overturns rape convictions
- Global markets seen focusing on China
- MOEA urges tapping of PRC leasing market
- Taipei seen as favored location for expansion
- Taiwan remains top computer maker in world, report reveals
- China Airlines upbeat despite persistent rise in oil prices
- Hynix Semiconductor's profit falls short of fourth-quarter forecasts
- Japanese tycoon arrested in Seibu railway scandal
- Tech exhibit features 150 prototypes
- Court reverses parts of patent ruling against Microsoft
- Internet executive defends acquisition as sign of times
- MCI gets clearance from Verizon to talk with Qwest
- Dow ends slightly lower over rising crude prices
- Greenspan issues warning on budget deficits
- Greenback firmer ahead of U.S. employment report
- Strong currency, Wall Street losses drag Taiex down
- Sonics rout Cavaliers
- Taiwan's Lu ready for Davis Cup tie
- Myskina upset in Dubai; Davenport goes through
- Spurs overwhelm Forest in FA Cup
- Oliva left out in cold again by committee
- Carlos and Owen goals get Real back into the groove
- Carlos and Owen goals get Real back into the groove
- Bryant settles with accuser out of court
- Americans are biggest drug abusers
- Shipping tycoon who became Hong Kong's leader to quit after troubled career
- Resolution on PRC law adopted by Legislature
- Jakarta defends Bashir sentence
- Former Ukraine interior minister found dead
- Canadian police officers killed in marijuana bust
- DPP defends gains made during Chen-Soong summit
- Business groups back president's stance
- Pan-green parties solicit support for weekend rallies
- MND dismisses opposition call for defense budget referendum
- Hsieh urges officials to set aside debate on name of country
- Youth invited to join folk arts contest
- Chen promises to uphold gender equality
- Vice president to visit El Salvador
- Guatemala representatives sign initial draft of FTA agreement
- Martha Stewart leaves federal prison for home
- London mayor calls Israeli prime minister war criminal
- Washington demands more revisions
to U.N. women's equality declaration
- Chimps escape, attack visitors
- Trial begins for California man accused in deaths of his children
- Tung set to return to Hong Kong as PRC faces protest
- Pyongyang delays assembly session
- Australian police fret after Bashir receives sentence
- Philippines arrest third bombing suspect
- First bird flu vaccine tests said successful
- Japan may accept more unskilled foreign workers
- Bike industry set to enjoy robust growth
- Taiwan dollar slumps after 11-day rally
- Cycle show puts latest models on exhibit
- MOF chief urges investors to tap Taiwan market
- Grace says weak chip demand may delay share sale
- Greenspan proposes idea of consumption tax to boost economy
- High crude prices weigh on markets' performance
- ECB leaves interest rates unchanged
- Greenback gains ground against euro, yen
- Taiex decline led by weakness in tech industry
- Romanowski's justification is embarrassment for football
- East Asian Football
tourney kicks off
- Mickelson shares four-way lead at Ford Championship
- 'Gay' and 'gay' now off NFL's prohibited list
- Hewitt and Arthurs give Australia a 2-0 lead against Austria
- Sick Davenport into Dubai final
- 'Hack-A-Shaq' ploy no use as Heat fries Nets
- Wen says China will never permit Taiwan self-rule
- Lu says Beijing must recognize 'two Chinas'
- China premier gives mixed signals, says MAC
- Crowds await Assad's statement on troops in Lebanon
- U.S. friendly fire kills Italian officer, wounds newly freed hostage
- Government urges prompt rollout of new pension policy
- Snowfall breaks records in Taiwan
- PRC statement seen as repeat of past stance
- Anti-secession law need not be feared, official says
- U.S. cites possible retaliation if EU lifts arms embargo
- DPP, PFP deny claims of cooperation in year-end elections
- Countries reaffirm U.N. blueprint for women's equality
- U.S. releases prison-abuse papers
- Bangladesh destroys all landmines
- Scientists discover remains of 'early human ancestor'
- Philippine presidential aide warns media against interviews with rebels
- Champion Pistons stunned by Sonics
- Comebacks end with tears for managers
- Mickelson in a familiar spot at Doral
- Inconsistent Bonds says he would 'bust up' son for using steroids
- Lu and Wang outmaneuvered by Japanese pair
- Roddick levels for U.S. against Croatian team
- Serena suffers painful defeat
- Taiwan obliterates Guam
- Fisichella surprise leader as downpour wreaks havoc
- Enterprising migrants purchase million-peso farm
- Museum featuring five installations created with visually impaired individuals in mind
- Trader's Grill offering fat discounts to diners
- Where ignorance leads to population explosion, sex education is the solution
- Phuket restored to beauty,
strives to draw back tourists
- Thousands rally in Kaohsiung against PRC
- Hsieh pledges to protect Taiwan's sovereignty
- CLA lifts restrictions on Indonesian workers
- Ma warns 'contest' of bravery with China dangerous
- Strong quakes leave two people injured
- Chinese smugglers drowned in Kinmen chase
- DPP to follow Canada in promoting democracy in Africa, says official
- Iraq Shiite spiritual leader calls for unity
- Canadians debate marijuana laws
- Judge buries family amid tight security
- Candlelight vigil draws hundreds after man beaten
- Abbas warns violence will continue until Israeli forces pullout
- China prods EU to drop weapons purchase embargo
- PRC's power 'benevolent,' survey finds
- Tung keeps lid on future move
- Philippines
sends relief to restive isle
- Sri Lanka's peace bid suffers new blow from killings
- Chess king Bobby Fischer may face tax evasion charges in U.S.
- Experts examine science behind food preferences
- Faye Wong names Teng as favorite singer
- Wingman found helpful in turkey's dating circle
- Godfather of Soul claims Jackson being set up
- Study is good, but not every skill can be learned in the classroom
- Motor industry feels pinch of high steel prices
- PRC growth target underestimated at 8%, analysts say
- CeBIT participants aim to shake off sector blues with new gadgets
- HSBC Holdings will not buy bank in South Korea
- UK considers windfall tax on nation's profitable banks
- Africa's mines feel rammed by bullish rand
- Cathay Pacific seen reporting record-breaking 2004 profits
- AADA lines to up bunker surcharge
- Agencies adopt joint approach to ship scrapping work plans
- MOL launches companywide safety inspections
- NOL big winner at
Lloyd's List Awards
- Serie A leaders maintain symmetry
- Barcelona squeezes past lowly Osasuna
- Maradona undergoes surgery
- Champion Castillo does a workman like job on Diaz
- Woods' surge sets up duel with 'fighting' Mickelson
- Bulls stung by fourth-quarter slump
- Wang gives Taiwan Davis Cup joy
- Slovakia ends Spanish hopes of title defense
- Mourinho thinks title within grasp
- Fisichella wins Australian Grand Prix; Schumi fails to finish
- Davenport wins at Dubai Open
- Snowfall break records in Taiwan
- Man named as gunman in 319 shooting
- Italian journalist promises to find out the truth about incident
- DPP calls for continued investigation
- Malaysian, Indonesian leaders agree to resolve oil field dispute
- Pan-blue camp casts doubts on CIB's findings
- Suspect's death stirs more questions
- Ho's candidacy for committee draws criticism
- DPP will march to protest PRC law based on three 'ifs,' says Lee
- TSU urges tougher measures to oppose China legislation
- Chang to start
using surname
of late president
- MOFA says top officials need visa to visit Japan
- Beijing will continue its efforts in suppressing Taiwan, says Chen
- Taiwan needs boost in investment, says Chiang
- UK dance troupe scheduled to perform latest work in April
- February CPI up 1.94% on-year
- Syrian forces to pull back to eastern regions
- Iran says it had no choice but to hide nuclear program
- Internet influence has grown sixfold since 1996, report says
- Bolivian president offers resignation
- New case of bird flu causes stir in Vietnam
- Officers should be fired over protester deaths, say officials
- Nepal claims cutting aid will fuel terrorism
- Tung holds 'urgent' meeting amid rumors of his resignation
- Nutrition improves in North Korea but aid still needed, says U.N.
- Some sports drinks reportedly wearing down tooth enamel
- Milk not best way in building good bones, study says
- One of conjoined twins to get artificial heart after surgery, news reveals
- Sony appoints foreigner as new chief executive
- Exports slide 11% amid electronics slump
- Women boosting their earnings across the world, but clout is iffy
- Private sector and state to bail out Daiei
- Samsung makes world's largest LCD panel
- China to hold down investment, keep yuan steady
- Chinese banks almost ready to list shares
- Shares, bonds remain flat in Asia, Europe as U.S. jobs tonic fizzles out
- Gains in Taiex trimmed by PRC, forex concerns
- Woods back to best after dramatic duel
- Mavericks limp home after defeat by Rockets
- Blackburn upsets Toffees; Bruce apologizes for mediocre performance
- Espanyol creeps up to third in La Liga
- Usual hype is missing from this test series
- Croatia stuns United States to reach Davis Cup last eight
- Taiwan could face top team
- Hong Kong annihilates Guam, North Korea makes winning start
- Man named as gunman in 319 shooting
- Indonesia most corrupt state in Asia, survey claims
- PRC reveals details of anti-secession law
- Rome sees differences with U.S. over account of Iraq shooting
- Revising Constitution seen as way to counter PRC law
- Bills urged to protect women's rights
- Yao Wen-chih to take over GIO top post
- Lee set to promote special arms budget again to public, Legislature
- Anti-secession law may be less strident than feared, analysts say
- U.S. to focus on China's 'peaceful rise'
- Prosecutors indict
dad of 'little Chiu'
for manslaughter
- Opposition groups to rally
for truth in 319 shooting
- Military drills to focus on urban warfare
- Foundation says 66 percent of towels contain chemicals harmful to skin
- Nobel winner Hans Bethe dies at 98
- Women's Day celebrations dampened by inequality issues
- Syrian troops begin pullback to Bekaa Valley
- U.S. says may abandon Abu Ghraib
- Bolivian president submits resignation after wave of street protests isolate city
- Malaysia asserts oil claim on eve of talks
- WHO sees leap in cases of bird flu in Vietnamese
- Nepal anti-monarchy rally causes security increase
- Tung tells Cabinet he is quitting, says report
- Bare-breasted protester chastises Prince Charles on Wellington visit
- Indonesians rise early, Taiwanese sleep late, says survey
- Laughter found good for the heart
- Young witness tells jury Jackson groped brother
- Australian women fatter, less interested in sex, report suggests
- Firms take pride in occupying Taipei 101
- Banking sector seen improving
- Red Hat rolls out latest version of Enterprise Linux 4
- Anti-secession law seen as turning point by groups
- Investor speculation trims gains of Taiwan dollar
- UMC sales in February drop 23.5 percent on weak demand
- Boeing may face
tough decision in search for CEO
- LCD price slide seen persisting
- Deutsche Bank offers to buy CAO's debt
- Southcorp urges
Foster's to drop
takeover offer
- Google unveils new search software
- Sony to debut new lineup
of portable music players
- Dow Jones slumps below 11,000 mark to 10,936.86
- EU members fail to agree on budget pact
- Dollar weaker ahead of Japan, U.S. economic reports
- Taiex ends down on China law, strong currency
- Kamal boosts Pakistan with gutsy 91
- IOC committee provides Paris with its sternest test
- NCAA basketball's March Madness offers chance to be an expert
- Veterans get a kick out of Shaq and Dwyane show
- Vintage year on horizon for golf majors
- Taiwan ready for relentless North Koreans
- Many college coaches face tough road in NBA
- Gunners, Leverkeusen need Houdini-like magic
- Diouf reignites Bolton's Euro bid
- U.S. prods China on anti-secession law
- Lu calls for 'war' against PRC law
- Chechen rebels defiant despite leader's death
- U.S. speeds up inquiry into killing of Italian
- Doubts linger over election-eve attempt on President Chen's life, surveys reveal
- China law seen as invalidating Chen's pledge
- Taiwan to suspend cargo flights plan
- Satellite plan in China seen as big threat
- Referendum to counter law seen as feasible
- Groups defend rights of 319 suspect's family
- DOH reviews U.S. beef's import ban
- Legislative Speaker Wang said to be evaluating poll
- Attack from China deemed a major gamble
- Control Yuan should not be phased out, former chief says
- MOFA asks Japan to consider changing to permanent visa-free travel for citizens
- Aristide supporters protest killings
- Dominican authorities bury some fire victims
- Lords add limit to Blair's anti-terrorism bill
- Bolivian lawmakers reject president's offer to resign, handing him a victory
- Israel to hand over control of Jericho, Tulkarem
- Suicide truck blast rocks Baghdad killing bomber, at least three others
- Indonesia urges Malaysia to back down, negotiate
- Pressure increases on Nepal King
- Indonesia, East Timor set up joint human rights body
- HSBC posts record profits in 2004
- Banking giant seen intensifying hiring campaign
- Chunghwa Post gains approval to offer currency exchange services
- TSMC sales in February falls to NT$17.2 billion
- Computer sales rise 14 percent in Asia-Pacific, report says
- Taiwan dollar strengthens to highest close since 2000
- U.S. agency raises PRC oil demand forecast by 33%
- UK rates expected to remain unchanged
- Volkswagen gives pessimistic outlook of Q1 earnings
- Mobile phone virus found in messages
- British Airways pins hopes on new chief executive officer
- Shares off to weak start as techs fall on poor data
- Australian consumer confidence dives
- Dollar softer against yen, flat against euro in Asia trade
- Taiex closes higher despite China concerns
- Johnson survives spring Yankee debut
- Warring Windies slump from kings to clowns
- Battle looms over appearance fees designed to lure PGA elite
- Taiwan's largest health clubs form industry association
- Sehwag spurs India's reply in first test
- North Korea outclasses physical Taiwan side
- Chelsea rides Terry's heroics past Barcelona
- McHale's rant wakes up moribund Timberwolves
- Laughter found good for the heart
- Taiwan dollar strengthens to highest close since 2000
- DPP to rally 500,000 against China's bill
- Chen takes cautious line on PRC
- Hong Kong's leader resigns after 8 turbulent years
- BNHI set to exclude non-prescription drugs from national health coverage
- U.S. drops protocol on diplomatic visits
- Taiwan must retain investment levels in PRC, MOF advises
- Suicide notes read by family, says official
- MND moves to persuade media, public of need for arms package
- EuroFest to raise funds for Asian tsunami victims
- Yunlin magistrate gets one-year prison term for vote buying
- Wallis-Pelin takes over as head of CIP
- NHI to subsidize foreign spouses for prenatal checkups, birth control
- Italian leader says U.S. version of shooting is wrong
- Bush's pollution bill dies in Senate
- UK and U.S. urge IRA to demobilize
- Pro-Syrian Lebanese premier reappointed
- Jackson's accuser says he and singer viewed explicit images
- Philippine town buries dead after mass poisoning
- EU proposes closer security ties with ASEAN
- Japan and U.S. panned over 'disregard' for environment
- Pomp, parade mark Vietnam War commemorations
- Panel approves Lenovo purchase
of IBM PC unit
- Land Rover aims to build brand, market
- Government poised to sell US$3.4b Chunghwa stake
- EBay kicks off 'intensely local' site
- Markets sink on prospect of volatile crude prices
- U.S. economy seen expanding modestly
- Dollar weakens on remarks from Japan prime minister
- Taiex slumps on concerns over proposed law
- Henry can't save Gunners
- Real shellshocked by last gasp winner
- Tendulkar just misses record ton
- China appoints new coach to national team
- Suns down Spurs but absence of stars makes win a bit less satisfying
- Chunghwa Post gains approval to offer currency exchange services
- MAC rebuffs PRC invite to discuss flights
- Taiwan maps plan against new PRC law
- Boy tells of abuse by Jackson
- Documents describe U.S. pact on 'ghost' detainees in Iraq
- Spain mourns bomb dead
- Activists seek abolition of Arbor Day
- President Chen cautions against meddling with regulatory body
- Lu heads off for tour of American allies
- Campaigns heat up for county and city chief elections
- Taiwan Solidarity Union unveils legislation to combat 'anti-secession law' from China
- Taiwan ranked third among all countries in network readiness
- 'Comfort women' demand apology
- First batch of Taiwan tourists enjoy visa-free travel to Japan
- Hsieh undecided on Chang's replacement
- AIEF to launch education fair
- Increasing exports to PRC end up in central region
- Relatives prepare funerals after Iraq blast
- U.N. aide chides U.S. president
- U.S. set to do about-face on European Union over Iran incentives
- Notorious Chile fugitive captured in Argentina
- Britain to free terror suspects as Blair bill remains stalled
- Belgium police say Iranian protesters removed from Lufthansa jet
- U.S. judge dismisses Agent Orange case
- No surprises in Thaksin's new cabinet
- Malaysia politician seeks ban on skimpy clothes
- PRC in no-win bind in Hong Kong
- Tung flies to Beijing after resigning, ending eight years of turbulent, troubled rule
- Age is no barrier to having fun with fashion
- Miele's couture line blends art with heart
- Stewart's prison-break poncho becomes an instant fashion hit
- PRC's first private
airline launches inaugural flight
- LCD makers seen outpacing foreign rivals
- New faces emerge on Forbes' billionaires list
- Asia-Pacific seen ready to welcome foreign tourists
- Taiwan tycoons cash in on ties with China
- Apple announces support for next-generation Blu-ray DVD format
- Inflationary concerns leave markets mixed
- PRC inflation accelerates in February
- Dollar gains ground as investors reconsider strategy
- Taiex advance supported by
tech rebound
- Shaq calls shots against Timberwolves
- Chess legend retires after 20 years on top
- Bryant lifts Lakers to 100-95 victory over the Mavericks
- Dido defends attacking tactics against Hong Kong
- Ireland hopes to breeze past erratic French
- Magpies prove Trojan horse for Greeks
- Ill-discplined Parma holds Sevilla to 0-0 draw in Spain
- Keegan leaves Man City after four years at helm
- TV dispute overshadows CPBL opening weekend
- Syria troops to vacate Lebanon, says official
- Chen fires back at PRC over law
- Continued inflow of 'hot money' to send currency higher
- Hamas to run in Palestinian election
- Rape defendant kills judge, others before escaping
- MAC slams PRC as covering up real intentions
- Suicide pact fails after man backs out
- Yilan County holds annual green expo
- DPP approves call for one million strong march
- Vice president leaves for official visit to Central America
- Blair anti-terror law approved
- EU firm on ending PRC embargo
- Attorneys spar over Jackson bankruptcy allegations
- U.S. softens
its stance on North Korea
- Iran remains defiant despite offer of incentives from U.S. and EU
- Garnett sinks slumping Magic
- Hawks put end to their 23-game road losing run
- Just can't feel sorry for Romo
- Pakistan scrapes to draw in 1st test
- Taiwan aims for 3rd place
- Cashman coy over future
- Wetterich leads at Honda Classic
- Betraying one's trust
- Tour operators pitching Palawan, Davao
- 'Happy' music helps strengthen immune system
- EuroFest draws crowd despite rain
- Shangri-La's Far Eastern Plaza Hotel launches seafood buffet
- Vintage limos hit the road
in 20-day 'Borneo Experience'
- Borneo clings to pockets of history
- LG Electronics to order US$1.4b of local products
- U.S. trade deficit
surges in January
- Imports from China alarm U.S. textile makers
- Apple allowed to pursue bloggers' confidential sources
- Shares lower on trade report
- Vice president, Lee Teng-hui blast China law
- Iran slams EU over slow pace of nuke talks
- Defiant Hu takes up final leadership post
- Hong Kong leadership poll set for July 10
- PFP legislator to run for county magistrate
- MND closely monitoring PLA activities
- New GIO head aims to revitalize lackluster local movie industry
- Hou follows Guan Gong in handling 319 case
- Aborigines battle to save their culture
- MOTC seeks investment for Kaohsiung trade zone
- Cops prevent Keelung suicide
- Aristide loyalists protest against jailing
- Schaefer returned to Chile
- U.S. prepares to counter criticism of prisoner abuses
- Spanish police suspect Yukos link to arrests
- Courthouse slaying suspect surrenders in Georgia
- Officials sound alarm on severe Asian droughts
- Kyrgyz citizens vote in run-off polls
- China launches 1st trial of AIDS jab on humans
- Malaysian parliament sharpens up
- In Nepal, support is fast waning for both king and Maoist rebels
- 'Strictly Ballroom' hits China
- Rod Stewart to wed girlfriend Penny Lancaster later this year
- 'Baby 81' returns to Sri Lankan home
- Regional expansion turns Temasek into powerhouse
- Energy group sees no relief in sight from oil demand
- China warns against being hasty with safeguards on textile exports
- Australia may soon start FTA talks with China
- EU credibility seen at risk in push for economic change
- German turns eBay idea into online borrowing exchange site
- Lloyd Triestino joins Evergreen,
COSCO to enhance ESA service
- Maersk Sealand improves Safari run
- Indonesia opposes foreign powers patrolling waters in Malacca Strait
- Singapore helps SMEs upgrade IT
- "K" Line places order for 2 LNG carriers
- Dominici double downs Irish
- England gets win against Italians to avoid humiliation
- Disinterested, but Heat still destroys Nets
- Man Utd and Arsenal make FA Cup semis
- Warne grabs five wickets as Australia wins first test
- Future of Taiwan national coach remains unclear
- Barcelona bounces back
- Referee Frisk quits after death threats
- Ogilvy, Wetterich share lead at Honda
- Agassi ends Arthurs' serve streak
- PRC passes law to halt Taiwan independence
- Bank mulls steps to curb speculation
- MAC, premier protest PRC move
- Unprecented numbers protest for Hariri
- Aviation security system still susceptible to terror
- TSU stages hunger strike at Legislature
- Premier endorses wider daily market fluctuation range
- Law may slow relaxing of PRC investment restrictions
- KMT, PFP express regret over Beijing's action
- Officials lobby opposition for retaining NSC
- Taiwan should not cross PRC's 'line in the sand,' scholar says
- New secret service force to bolster security
- Danish painting damaged by leak in TFAM gallery
- MAC would welcome Hong Kong Representative office
- Violence continues in restive Iraq, military warns
- Shooter at church service was angry over sermon, police say
- Haiti ex-soldiers surrender guns in bid for jobs
- Judge rules 13 Guantanamo detainees cannot be transferred to other prisions
- Philippine rebels set to end bloody prison stand off
- Water crisis looms, warns WWF
- Lama blasts spending on weapons
- Hong Kong's new leader denies conspiracy theories
- Despite the dangers, islanders return to life on volcano's edge
- Bird flu clusters worry WHO
- Maintaining PRC growth a constant battle, says Wen
- Acer aims to triple global share in 5 years
- Chinese shrimp firms appeal to U.S. trade court over duties
- Japan inches out of mild recession
- Robert Iger to succeed Eisner as Disney CEO
- China rejects complaints on yuan, aims on reforms
- Tech issues fall, oil prices lower in Asia
- PRC legislation sends Taiex down by 0.79%
- Jackson's lawyers ready to discredit accuser's charges
- Love blooms at tsunami refugee camp
- New therapy may help fight incurable disease
- Singapore set to trace sex partners
- 'Robots' tops box office as 'Million Dollar Baby' looses ground
- Real faces season without silverware
- Harrington produces his first PGA Tour win
- South Africa whips Zimbabwe
- Newcastle pays price for FA Cup exertions
- 'Bedrock defense' from Snow helps Cavs beat Pacers
- After protracted broadcast dispute, CPBL opens with win for champion
- Russian women continue to take WTA by storm at Indian Wells
- U.S. cautions China over law
- DPP set to mobilize 200,000 for demonstration
- TSU protesters seek referendum
- MAC says PRC must take steps to repair damage
- KMT to set schedule for party election
- NGOs, activists slam Beijing for making 'barbarian' move
- Second Chen-Soong talks not in the works, aide says
- DOH mulls raising penalty for misleading diet, drug ads
- Yao aims to revive local film industry
- AIEF education fair to feature workshop for English teachers
- Women to face fines for smoking during pregnancy
- Anti-Syrian opposition grows in Lebanon
- Judge finds California law barring gay marriage unconstitutional
- Israel prepares to hand Jericho to Palestinians
- Press group criticizes U.S., Venezuela, Argentina, Cuba
- Foreigners hard to track inside United States, official says
- Three countries hunt kidnappers of Japanese sailors
- PRC more relaxed on sex, says poll
- Plan to shorten Tsang term inflames row in Hong Kong
- Iraq, bad economic news hit Australian leader's popularity
- U2, Pretenders inducted into rock hall of fame
- Jackson's accuser says he told dean nothing happened
- Thailand sees serious drop in arrivals
- FSC may relax rules governing insurance firms
- U.S.-based bank opens local representative office
- Taiwan currency sustains biggest blow in months
- China's industrial output gain exceeds forecasts
- AIG Group CEO steps down amid regulatory probe
- Hitachi unveils experimental robots
- Cell phone makers admit need to develop models for seniors
- Swiss, Lufthansa tight-lipped on talks
- IMF urges Malaysia authorities to abandon peg on U.S. dollar
- Stocks post modest gains even as inflation fears lurk
- OPEC to raise output if prices stay high
- Asian shares fall on steep oil and steel prices
- Local index ends down due to Chinese law
- New scoring system fails in figure skating worlds
- New Zealand Soccer sees its future in Asia
- Selig and Major League Baseball test the boundaries of logic on past steroid abuse
- Lakers struggle with Shaq, Heat up next
- UEFA referees' chief hints at strike over Frisk
- Mourinho hits back
- Moscow faces inspection of Olympic panel
- Henman, Roddick, Sharapova advance
- Chen says PRC law violates universal values
- Executive Yuan approves draft bill for weapons
- WorldCom's Ebbers found guilty
- Local activist groups make coalition with DPP over China law
- Hsieh blasts law as counter
to democracy
- Wang Jin-pyng warns against retaliatory measures
- KMT to hold vote on July 16
- Half of Taiwan public believes PRC law will foster independence, survey finds
- One million found with sleeping disorder
- NTU to turn over artifacts to Taitung
- City councilor intervenes in sexual assault allegation
- U.S.-based prodigy to return on education promotion tour
- PFP legislator indicted for vote buying
- Choosing the right textbook seen as critical in teaching English
- Iraq's Shiites look for Sunni candidate
- Harvard group pans president
- Courthouse shooter appears before judge
- U.S. Embassy in Beirut target of latest protests
- U.S. banks helped Pinochet, report says
- Embattled Bolivian president requests early poll allowing him to step down in September
- Relatives bury slain Manila prisoners
- Explosion kills U.S. soldier in Afghanistan
- India, U.S. hit snags over Iran, arms to Pakistan
- Japan angers South Korea with claim to disputed isles
- North Korea blames U.S. for holdup in nuclear talks
- Python set to storm Broadway theater with 'Spamalot' play
- Diana made 'last-minute' car switch
- Cathay Pacific said to be in talks
with Air China
- BenQ bets on Brother Elephants
- Malaysia Airlines to add flights to Kuala Lumpur
- MOF head sees
intervention in stock market as unnecessary
- CCB share sale may be delayed amid corruption reports
- EU rejects calls for curbs on PRC textiles
- Fixed asset investment in China up 24%
- Hong Kong officials challenge Disney deal
- Former Qwest CEO charged with fraud
- Corporate government standards
in China seen lagging far behind
- Commission approves Symantec's purchase of Veritas
- Inflation, anthrax woes push share prices lower
- Bank of Japan extends stimulative policy
- Dollar eases against yen despite firm U.S. capital inflow data
- Taiex ends flat amid caution over PRC tensions
- Time to place bets on NCAA tourney
- Referees should not be targets of angry coaches
- Raul offers to quit Madrid to ease Spanish giant's two-year slump
- Congress passes decree opposing anti-secession law
- Wang throws hat in ring for KMT leadership
- Alarm greets U.S. nomination of Wolfowitz for World Bank
- OPEC helpless as oil prices break new high of US$57
- Victims grilled, boiled alive by Congo rebels, says U.N.
- Chen urges youth to rally against PRC law
- Specific role of president, leading politicians in upcoming peace demonstrations unclear
- Taiwanese denied entry to PRC
- PLA 'incapable' of full-scale attack, says MND
- Foreign laborers to be tapped for work on tunnel
- Lawmakers worry over leap in phone-tapping cases
- Schizophrenia sufferers seen prone to stop medication
- BNHI aims to prevent rejection of patients
- KFC Taiwan says dishes free from Sudan 1 dye
- U.S. lawmakers greet
family of slain Belfast man with open arms
- Jury acquits Robert Blake
- Church bans consecration of bishops
- Italy's Berlusconi backtracks on Iraq troop withdrawal
- Defendants cleared in Air India trial
- Senate votes to approve drilling for oil in Alaskan wildlife refuge
- Karzai announces vote to be delayed until September
- Japan to phase out aid to China
- Nepalese students demand restoration of democracy
- Australia confident of selling uranium to PRC
- Japan government Web site attacked
- Beijing releases Muslim woman after appeals from U.S.
- China economy seen in need of financial reforms
- Group touts 'power' of sunflower oil
- JPMorgan to pay US$2b to settle WorldCom suit
- Agencies to probe insider trading
- Air China denies acquisition plans
- Oil prices, grim outlook
force Wall Street lower
- Viacom explores plan to split company
- Dollar climbs slightly against Japanese yen
- Taiex declines
following loss
in U.S. market
-
- AZ remains unbeaten at home in Europe
- New Zealand aims to retain Sevens crown
- Bulls hamstrung by loss of Hinrich against Nets
- Khan and Youhana slam centuries against India
- Federer outduels Ljubicic to reach quarterfinals
- Charlton beats Spurs; Liverpool draws with Blackburn
- OPEC helpless as oil prices break new high of US$57
- One million found with sleeping disorder
- Chen pledges to preserve NHI system
- China's anti-secession law is negative, CIA chief says
- PRC seeks to allay EU worries
- Top U.S. diplomat to face beef issues in Japan
- U.S. urges Hong Kong to protect autonomy
- MAC seeks data on travelers to China
- TAS denies covering up sex scandal
- KMT to demonstrate on 319 anniversary
- New TOEFL examinations to include oral evaluation
- U.S. scholarship opportunities offered for 2005
- Chiang's home chosen as city historical site
- UMC chairman charged by prosecutors' office
- Armed Forces Police Command denies reports on wiretapping
- Iraqi negotiators indicate progress
- U.S. Senate rebuffs Bush savings plan
- U.S. attorney withdraws charges Samper was bribed by Cali cartel
- Former Jackson housekeeper says kids ran wild
- U.N. council under pressure to adopt new Sudan resolution
- Seoul shuns Tokyo attempt to cool row
- Indonesia, and Australia to forge new security ties
- Manila says terrorists planning new attacks
- Japan rejects demands from PRC sex slaves
- Clashes with tribesmen leave eight Pakistan troops dead
- China must listen to Dalai Lama pledge, Tibetan government spokesman says
- Hats off to hats - one for every mood
- California-based Linux vendor opens branch office in Taiwan
- Costa Rica organization promotes coffee blends
- Local currency posts huge weekly drop
- Consortium buys out Toys 'R' Us
- Hon Hai shareholders sell 1.8% stake
- High oil prices to have limited impact on Asian growth rates, economists say
- Markets narrowly mixed
on inflation concerns
- G-20 demands end to farm subsidies
- Dollar strengthens against yen on rising oil prices
- Taiwan shares climb despite investor caution
- Davenport and Federer advance
- Ireland stands in way of Welsh Grand Slam
- Morales and Pacquiao ready to put on show in 'fight fan's fight'
- Rain halts play at Bay Hill tourney
- Sporting too strong for injury-hit Boro
- MLB inquiry is just political grandstanding
- France stuns England in Sevens
- Wade frustrates Bryant as Heat wins 11 in a row
- Controversial dismissal mars second test in India
- Pan-blue supporters demand truth on 319
- Rice presses North Korea on nukes, Japan on beef ban
- Activists gather across Europe urging Bush to pull out of Iraq
- Car bomb rocks Beirut Christian area, complicating state reform efforts
- International experts gather
to examine health practices
- PRC blasts U.S. reponse to law as 'interference'
- 'Wayward Cloud' breaks box office records
- Asian group expresses regret at new China law
- Russian general denies war games are aimed at Taiwan
- Shiites demand Jordan apologize for suicide blast
- Pirates free 2 kidnapped sailors, navy says
- Iraq reports more deaths on eve
of anti-war protest in London
- Japanese princess and her fiance
undergo traditional betrothal rites
- Seoul official visits disputed group of islets
- Sol Linowitz, who negotiated for Mideast peace and Panama Canal transfer, dies at 91
- Davenport wipes the floor with Sharapova
- Congressman disappointed with McGwire
- Howell, Ames lead at Bay Hill
- Dravid smashes his second century
- Lara recalled for test against South Africa
- Heysel tragedy is open wound for Juventus after twenty years
- England survives Samoan challenge
- Chelsea boss is not 'enemy of football'
- 'Irreverent' fans make for festive occasion
- Clippers fall to golden Nuggets in Denver dunk fest
- Greek sprinters win surprise acquittal, after missing the Olympics
- Migrants complete three-day hairstyling course
- Migrante holds first general assembly in Taiwan
- Hsinchu community backs spring festival
- 'Buy a Brick' for Bang Sak
- Bushwalkers find paradise in Tasmania
- DPP mobilizes supporters for March 26 rally
- U.S. Congress intervenes to keep Florida woman alive
- Taipower installs core reactor
- Singapore, Taiwan drill while U.S., Japan watch
- Academic urges cross-strait talks
- U.S. offers cheaper price for PAC III, MND reports
- Legislature urged to pass bill on National Assembly
- U.S. education fair draws crowds in Taipei over the weekend
- DOH vows to halve tuberculosis incidence rate in 10 years' time
- Taiwan's richest man remembers late spouse
- New group aims to form regulations for
tech industry
- Militants target Iraqis, fewer U.S. forces
- Ministers rework Jordan proposal, reaffirming strategy
- Annan drafts changes for U.N., expanding Security Council
- Car bomb tears through theater in Qatar
- Japan marks 10th anniversary of cult gas attack
- Time bomb in Pakistan shrine kills 29, wounds at least 40 more
- Powerful quake hits south Japan
- War on terror threatens justice, judge indicates
- Murphy denies rumors on drug, plastic surgeries
- Even virtual sweetie requires some attention, pampering
- 'Spring in a Small Town' tops list of best 100 Chinese films
- Economists
questioning
China policy
- EU denounces U.S. threat to revive Airbus complaint
- EU considers weakening of euro rules
- China alarmed as speculation gets out of hand
- New laws make Nordic drinks sector tremble
- Tobacco investment lights up Indonesian revival prospects
- South Korea, China thinktanks agree on free trade zone feasibility study
- MPA to introduce incentives
for larger bunker tankers
- NYK expands its
China operation
- Samskip and Geest North Sea Line agree to merge
- Kalmar acquires two Dutch firms
- Knicks blown away by Heat
- Bulls, Lions and Whales tied in CPBL
- Clijsters back to best in Indian Wells
- Alonso becomes youngest winner at Malaysian GP
- Perry takes lead at Bay Hill; Singh aims for No. 1 spot
- Del Piero gives Juve the edge
- India clinches second test against Pakistan
- Wales completes Grand Slam
- Serevi inspires fabulous Fiji to Sevens victory
- Late double from Kezman puts Chelsea closer to title
- Morales defeats Pacquiao with unanimous decision
- Tax incentives need reviewing, Chen indicates
- Premier says
will join in huge rally
- Rice expresses U.S. concern about threat to regional stability
- Two U.N. peacekeepers killed in gunbattles with ex-soldiers in Haiti
- MND touts accuracy of PAC-3 missiles
- Su hopes rally will sway PRC to revoke law
- FSC outlines plan to boost local stock market ratings
- Preventive medication
for second stroke advised
- Thousands of CCP members throw in towel
- Chiu Tai-san to run for Taichung County magistrate
- UMC to obtain 15% stake in He Jian
- Taiwan and Singapore to hold joint military drills, report says
- NTNU president suspended over probe into credentials
- Anti-war protests spill into second day
- Israeli plan risks peace, source says
- Iraq, Jordan pull out ambassadors in tit-for-tat maneuver
- Senior Bosnian Serb fugitive to surrender to U.N. tribunal
- Syria angles for support at Arab summit
- Aftershocks continue after Japan earthquake
- U.N. chief condemns bombing of shrine
- Malaysia's king wants tighter measures in halal food production
- Low-sugar cereals have no advantage, U.S. experts reveal
- 'Ring Two' grabs top spot in box office
- EU nations strike deal on reforming euro stability rules
- More global chains catch China fever
- Secret of Thailand's success
- NT dollar falls on speculation global funds may sell assets
- Activists step up pressure against India patents bill
- PRC must follow global rules, says Rice
- Scandal fallout breeds tougher evaluation of CEO pay
- Dell opens call center in north India
- Life isn't rosy for Indians talking with Americans at call centers
- Cavaliers fall to lowly Raptors
- Singh misses out on win but is back on top
- Rain intervenes as New Zealand follows on in 2nd test
- Singh called for suspect bowling action
- Peerless Federer is unstoppable in defeat of hampered Hewitt
- Milan keeps pace with Juve
- Real heckled by frustrated supporters
- Liverpool's injury woes continue
- Rally drive faces logistics problems, Su says
- New round of financial reform starts
- MOFA praises Rice comments
- North Korea ups stakes in nuclear standoff
- DPP nominates Yeh to head National Assembly
- MND sees smooth sailing for flotilla
- Premier to place family assets into blind trust
- Legislative committee refuses to put arms budget on agenda
- Senior KMT official to visit PRC
- KMT chair hopefuls Ma and Wang
at loggerheads over membership fees
- Agencies, foreign media strive for better links
- UMC head urged to return to Taiwan
- NHIB may shoulder costs
of cord blood transplants
- Insurance premiums to be raised for some groups
- Chunghwa to refund users NT$1,000 phone deposit
- Judge rejects request to reinsert feeding tube
- Israel hands over Tulkarem to Palestinian authorities
- Jordan diplomat to return to Iraq
- Rumsfeld defends U.N. peacekeeping operation in Haiti
- Protesters seize
control of two
Kyrgyzstan cities
- Fischer may be released by weekend
- Rains may cause more damage
in quake-hit southern Japan
- Australia eases illegal immigration laws
- Famous Japanese architect dies at 91
- Camilla will get title of queen, according to British legislation
- Pushy parents seen as harmful to kids' health
- Signing a new communication tool between baby, parents
- Jobless rate rises to 4.28% as exports slump
- Slow growth could
further hinder search for jobs, DGBAS says
- China's boom unsustainable as eco-costs surge, activist says
- Compal profit falls in Q4 of 2004
- Fed considered likely to hike interest rates again
- Economists debate
on policy's course
on future increases
- Thai prime minister cuts GDP growth forecast as diesel prices rise
- Dow, Nasdaq end lower amid inflation concerns
- Oracle's US$670m bid wins right to buy Retek
- Greenback eases against yen ahead of Fed meeting
- Taiex drops 40.17 points
to 7-week low
- New Zealand rain costs Australia match, series victory in second test
- Furious UEFA pans Mourinho
- Spinner Singh surprised at being reported
- Cavaliers can Silas and son
- Knicks overwhelm Duncan-less Spurs 88-75
- Chaney to remain as coach, says Adamany
- Ralf Schumacher blasts Ferrari for their 'arrogance'
- Chavez to get back in ring again after one-year break
- Court denies Schiavo feed tube appeal
- Cabinet sends finance bill to Legislative Yuan
- Chen urges local investors to do business in Swaziland
- Musharraf vows to support Kashmir secessionists
- MND touts benefits of arms package
- Japan could intervene in any cross-strait conflicts
- Officials pan KMT lawmaker's line of questioning
- Control Yuan namelist fails
in Legislature
- CAL cargo transportation service ranked 2nd in world
- MOI to assist Taipei City
in keeping order at rally
- Taiwan regarded as strategic partner
in maintaining security in the region
- Man linked to 55 insurance fraud cases
- 'Vagina Monologues' to open in Taipei
- Taiwan's global ranking
in IT networking advances
- Explosion in Beirut kills at least two
- Iraq clashes increasing everyday, officials say
- Violence mounts in Uganda
- Kofi Annan's son continues to draw criticism
- IRA members deny criminal activity
- Sharon overcomes latest hurdle to his Gaza pullout plan
- Japan reportedly to let chess king move to Iceland
- Kyrgyz rebels seize another town
- Hong Kong government to ask China to interpret constitution
- Hu tightens screws over nuke talks
- 'Public enemy number one' rehabilitated in China
- Export orders climb at slowest pace in months
- Avon, HSBC offer joint payment service
- EU examines complaints about Microsoft
- Taiwan dollar advances on buying speculations
- LCD equipment spending seen dropping less than expected
- Regulator questions price in P&G-Gillette deal
- EU ministers endorse looser stability treaty
- AFP suit tests 'fair use' concept on Internet
- Lufthansa announces approval of Swiss takeover
- Experimental biotech corn inadvertently shipped to consumers
- Chrysler plans to upgrade two Michigan plants
- Financial slump, lack of big titles hints fall of Reds
- Ferrari scrambling to get new car ready for Bahrain
- Eriksson defends England's two-game tour of U.S.
- Poised Cavaliers knock off Pistons
- Fine of US$10,000 set to punish Iverson
- Hopoate career over following 17-game ban
- Cubs run of bad luck continues with broken wrist for Borowski
- Shed no tears for the beaten Barry Bonds
- Central bank hikes rates in move to curb inflation
- Court makes history by allowing lawyer to defend dead client
- Pre-election Blair hit anew over legal basis for Iraq war
- Protest to end with democratic, cultural festival
- KMT, PFP pan Chen's plan to join rally
- MOFA says U.S. aware of Chen's
role in 326 rally
- Ministry of National Defense considers upgrade for diesel-electric submarines
- Tour of El Salvador and Guatemala proved fruitful, vice president reports
- DOH head details
second-generation
insurance program
- DOH to spot check J&J baby products
- MOE Web site aims to attract foreigners to study in Taiwan
- Hu flees after allegedly embezzling NT$100m
- U.S. beef allowed to re-enter local market
- Schiavo's parents appeal to top U.S. court for daughter
- Blast at Texas oil refinery kills 14
- Iraq forces kill dozens of 'rebels'
- Few obstacles seen for Wolfowitz nomination
- Peru's Toledo denies fraud, declines to sign testimony
- Seoul steps back from diplomatic row with Tokyo
- North Korea premier in Shanghai; Pyongyang 'willing' to resume talks
- Seven killed as U.S.-led forces seek Taliban suspect
- Scientists grow adult stem cells from nose tissue
- Bobby Fischer freed from Japan detention cell, heads for Iceland
- China Development
delays acquisition of two brokerages
- EU keen on collaborating with Taiwan
- MCI to continue talks with Qwest on merger bid
- Lenovo declines
to comment on share sale plan
- Google bosses not to get bonuses
- Court rules against Toshiba
in flash memory controversy
- Sharp drop in crude prices
reduces impact on markets
- Fed remark seen rejuvenating dollar
- Greenback rises on expectations of higher U.S. rates
- Taiwan shares
dip ahead of mass protest
- Pushy Knicks are impressive in rout of aggravated Celtics
- 'Inzy' marks 100th test with unbeaten 184
- Sharapova ready to bounce back at NASDAQ tournament
- Henin-Hardenne returns after layoff
- England star embroiled in assault probe
- Mayweather calls Gatti 'minor league'
- Seoul steps back from diplomatic row with Tokyo
- U.S. reach' of rights gets UK fired up
- U.N. Security Council to send peacekeepers to Sudan
- Kyrgyz opposition claims control day after president flees
- Government ready for march with strict security, Hsieh says
- U.S. lauds reaction to China law
- Taiwan Expo proposal mired in Legislature, premier says
- U.S. understands right to freedom, envoy says
- World Vision Taiwan invites children to join AIDS conference
- Control Yuan disciplines 319 security officials
- Lawmakers differ over investment by government on high speed rail
- Official urges widow to reconsider use of sperm
- Schiavo's parents turn to U.S. court for help
- U.N. investigation says Lebanese flawed, seeks new probe
- U.S. army deserter plans appeal after Canada court denies refugee claim
- Fischer reaches Iceland
- Jakarta and Manila on alert for Easter attacks by militants
- Tsunami left gender imbalance, killing mainly women, says Oxfam
- Pakistan may give centrifuges for Iran probe
- Japan accuses PRC of increasing illegal surveys of sea
- Tokyo reiterates worry over EU arms embargo
- Banking regulator urges
CBC to tighten controls
- Asustek denies
discussions
on takeovers
- Companies seen optimistic about business outlook
- Jury awards Lexar US$84 million
- South Korea
to sign FTA pact
with Singapore
- Sony expects to sell out newly released PSP to U.S. enthusiasts
- Markets narrowly mixed as traders stay on sidelines
- Kmart, Sears seal merger agreement
- Dollar strengthens as key markets close for holiday
- Taiwan shares
rise on support from government
- Agassi fights sore toe in Key Biscayne return
- Swarm of bees disrupts Rockies-Diamondbacks game
- India vexed by jet sales to Pakistan
- Brain-damaged Florida woman closer to death
- Taiwanese go the distance for rally
- MAC awaits response to mass rally
- Letter says China law unacceptable, ignores will of Taiwan people
- Chi Mei Group founder supports 'one China' policy
- New Kyrgyz leaders seek to tighten grip
- Berlusconi ally reports daily threats
- U.N. says Iran amassing weapons
- Syrian army pulls troops as U.N. raps Damascus
- U.S. military uncovers tunnels at Iraq prison camp
- Wade helps Heat clinch division title
- Huge salaries stop transfers
- South Korea and Japan lose in Asian World Cup qualifying
- Defending champion Roddick retires with hurt wrist
- Fight fans boo as Hopkins is given decision
- Darts accepted as a legitimate sport in UK
- Another rainout on the PGA Tour
- Sehwag hammers 201 to lead India's reply
- Taiwan travel agents market Davao, Palawan packages
- International women's club to host charity dinner
- France, Germany joining hands to help produce Han Tang Yuefu's 'Lyrics for Lo River Goddess'
- 'School within a School' program at TAS
- Visiting Mayan pyramid takes balance, confidence
- Mexican party town goes upscale with chic hotels, fancy golf courses
- U.S. beef allowed to re-enter local market
- Lee Teng-hui urges return to 'no haste' China policy
- KMT group to visit PRC
- China lashes out at Taiwan's massive rally for democracy
- U.S. decides not to prosecute troops involved in detainee deaths
- Taishang should reconsider PRC-based strategy, says Lu
- Legislator urges government
to prevent 'avalanche effect'
- UMC chairman is always one step ahead of others
- Far East Air pilot dies after attack in China
- Oil price hikes will have limited impact on local economy, says vice premier
- Laureate shares views on poetry, identity
- Eight youths honored for valor in face of adversity
- TSU legislative caucus to push for anti-invasion peace bill
- Schiavo parents tell supporters go home
- Headscarf debate is reignited
- Iraqi government likely to be formed within few days, official says
- Spain's Supreme Court rules against Basque candidates taking part in poll
- Liberal Kuwaiti professor reveals he is giving up
- Calm returns to Kyrgyzstan capital
- Troops, police on high alert in Philippines
- Myanmar leader promises democracy
- Chirac and Koizumi set to discuss PRC arms sales
- South Korea to name "envoy" for disputed islets, report says
- Shoppers turn to Spain amid textile woes
- Indian patent law could be boon to Bangladesh
- Japan real estate investment booming, but could turn sour
- Swiss airline is a hawk turned pigeon
- Singapore pins its hopes on plan to recreate jobs
- MOL adopts new purifying system
- Heat slips up to hardworking Bobcats
- These days, it's never too late to fire coach
- Afridi and Khan help Pakistan set huge target
- Westwood, Durant in the lead and out of rain
- Gerrard denies Chelsea rumors
- Australia coach Farina in assault investigation
- Cole offers solution for Sven
- Profligate France labors to a goalless draw with Switzerland
- Federer wins opening match at NASDAQ with ease
- Sinon Bulls' Martinez bags 99 wins in CPBL
- Slick Spanish cruise to 3-0 win in friendly match against Chinese
- EVA makes emergency landing in Japan
- Chiang delegation visits China
- DPP candidates registering for polls
- You hopes to prove skeptics wrong in new role at MAC
- Chen willing to meet again with Soong
- Displeasure continues to haunt Schiavo case
- Michigan State fights to double-overtime victory
- Chen leads massive peace march
- Headscarf debate is reignited
- Israeli Knesset backs Sharon
- EVA makes emergency landing in Japan
- Chiang delegation visits China
- March makes Taiwan a factor
in arms embargo issue, says GIO
- DPP candidates registering for polls
- Report warns of PRC military modernization
- Officials express support
for Europe's IST programs
- Protest seen
giving Taiwan
an advantage
internationally
- Phasing out nuke power in 10 years 'impossible,' economic minister reveals
- You hopes to prove skeptics wrong in new role at MAC
- Legislature needs a bigger cross-strait role, says Wang
- Most said seeking to go slow on cross-strait transport
- Taiwan forging ahead with WHA bid, stresses minister
- First new immigrant learning center opens in Taoyuan to help foreign spouses adapt
- COA plans to ban more antibiotics over usage worries
- Chen willing to meet again with Soong
- Ma kicks off campaign for chairmanship
- Displeasure continues to haunt Schiavo case
- DeLay past shows possible conflict
- Egyptian police arrest Islamists in house raids
- Lebanese president pledges to end violence
- Al-Qaida releases video showing assassination of Iraqi official
- Seoul offers Pyongyang bird flu help
- Disputed legislature Kyrgyz takes over
- Cambodian leader attacks mystery critic
- India lashes world powers over nuclear weapons
- Chirac confident of compromise
- Chinese, Japanese diplomats hold fence-mending meeting
- Taishin Financial, SinoPac merger talks fall through
- S&P cuts Quanta rating to stable
- Economists slash Singapore's Q1 growth forecasts
- MOEA supports Formosa Plastic steel mill plans
- PRC forecasts imminent slowdown in textile, clothing export growth
- Wolfowitz sees political, economic dimensions to 'expanding freedom'
- U.S. Dollar expected to rise sharply on euro
- Taiwan dollar has lowest close in 7 weeks
- Greenback continues higher in thin Asian trading
- Furious Mali fans go on the rampage
- Golfers faced with Tuesday finish in Florida
- Spinners help Pakistan level series
- Inconsistent Safin fades in third round at Key Biscayne tourney
- Michigan State fights to double-overtime victory
- Tar Heels reach record sixteenth NCAA Final Four
- Briatore does it his own way with Renault
- Whales' Castro smokes La New Bears
- Better late than never for the Timberwolves
- Oxford team wins 151st Boat Race
- TSU to expand base, focus on cultural events
- Ruling seen as putting Jackson\'s character on trial
- Gere praises Koizumi as \'charming\'
- Patience lifts Dent in upset as maturity shows
- Funk keeps ball straight to down the \'bombers\'
- EVA makes emergency landing in Japan
- Israeli Knesset backs Sharon
- EVA makes emergency landing in Japan
- Chiang delegation visits China
- Hsieh rejects former cross-strait policy
- MND special budget fails to win opposition support
- E-learning partnership focuses on Taiwan's avant-garde art
- Guide to mental health self-management released
- Military personnel change said due to health issues
- Israeli settlers warn of Gaza violence
- High court to consider U.S. policy
- Iraqi lawmakers remain at loggerheads over parliament speaker
- Minister says parties ready to restart Cyprus negotiations
- Ecuador's ex-defense minister says Peru's Fujimori planned air attack
- Parliaments end battle for power in Kyrgyz capital
- Nepal police arrest protesters
- PRC ambitions worry top U.S. admiral
- Myanmar's leadership to be tested
- International donors pledge US$38 million for Khmer Rouge trials
- South Korea topping Taiwan in terms of exports to PRC
- Jakarta says economy won't fail over quake
- TSMC lawsuit hits China firm hard
- PRC unlikely to follow interest rate adjustment plan
- Taipower, mired in losses, to sell Far EasTone stake
- Sinopec to spend US$5b on plants after record profit
- Sony to pay US$90.7m in patent case
- Poor infrastructure may stunt India's growth
- Telecom firms in PRC pen deal to reduce rivalry
- Japan's jobless rate climbs to 4.7 percent
- Maurice Greenberg to retire as chairman of AIG
- Prime minister berates Mali soccer team over defeat
- Memory of 1993 still haunts France
- Bonds' alleged mistress reveals Giants star's many moods
- Patience lifts Dent in upset as maturity shows
- Sledgehammer sends Spartans to Final Four
- Funk keeps ball straight to down the 'bombers'
- Kobe's wish sinks woeful Lakers
- Webber flops in return to Sacramento
- Australia outclasses New Zealanders in final test
- Aid reaches desperate quake survivors
- China should open more seaports to Taiwan, says Chiu
- International Matsu festival to hit Taichung in April
- In Brief
- Second major quake in Indonesia draws faster response
- China\'s rising influence counters U.S.\' long-term endeavors in Africa
- Final Four will not ride on coaches\' IQs
- Heat\'s successful ride is no ego trip
- South Korea topping Taiwan in terms of exports to PRC
- Gere praises Koizumi as 'charming'
- World resources decimated by man, says report
- MOFA to send envoys abroad over PRC law
- Aid reaches desperate quake survivors
- Latin American leaders meet over Colombia's civil war
- Smaller political parties see proposed package as threat
- Wu Dar-pong to head Kinmen command
- DPP cites poll to back claim of one million in 326 march
- Doctors encourage regular checks to reduce risk of breast cancer
- International Matsu festival to hit Taichung in April
- DPP accuses KMT of entering into pact with CCP
- Consumer group finds toxic vapor on most local EVA foam flooring
- Protesters demand return of Aristide
- Cuban activist calls for halt to bickering
- Superstar attorney Johnnie Cochran Jr. dies at age of 67
- Investigators fault Annan in oil-for-food contract
- Boy Scout official charged with possession of child porn
- U.N. expert flies to battle bird flu in North Korea
- Vietnam tests more suspected avian flu cases
- Kyrgyz parliament opens session
- Hong Kong parties muscle into July election
- Thai legislature opens rare session on unrest
- PRC professor fired for criticism
- No decision yet on minimum tax for local business No decision yet on minimum tax for local business
- Money speaks louder than words in Taiwan-PRC ties, say analysts
- Taiwan to probe China Life for possible insider trading
- PRC to increase spending on environment
- Local investment in China slides; PRC law blamed
- Mahathir says collapse of U.S. dollar imminent
- Lawyer says auditor shares blame in WorldCom debacle
- Shares drop as investors wait on economic data
- India's Q3 growth may slow to 6 percent
- Greenback slides in Asian trading on profit-taking
- Taiex closes flat on profit caution, Wall Street losses
- Final Four will not ride on coaches' IQs
- Heat's successful ride is no ego trip
- Japan, South Korea win
World Cup qualifiers
- Sister Act: this time, Venus in control
- Australia cricket looks ahead to Ashes
- Baseball's best soap opera returns this weekend
- Poor infrastructure may stunt India\'s growth
- Doctors encourage regular checks to reduce risk of breast cancer
- Red Cross takes heat for handing out tainted blood
- Japan to begin whaling again regardless of world criticism
- Massive gossip coverage gives rise to questions on quality of media
- Premier orders officials not to visit Japan shrine
- Sandra Bullock says she no longer seeks 'safe' roles
- Bowel disease hitting female workers hard
- Pistons' style gives them shot at repeat
- Yankees watch Red Sox lay curse to rest
- ECCT raises concerns over import ban
- AIG Taiwan unit seeks loan to refinance debt
- SinoPac solicits merger bids from rivals
- Hard-hitting American sport is truly dangerous profession
- Ganguly's future laden in doubt
- Celtics roll past Sixers
- Lu urges businesses to invest in El Salvador
- Bonuses you can get from TaiSPO 2005
- Revolutionizing how business is done
- TaiSPO: Biggest and best sporting goods show in Asia
- CEC approves plan to merge council and mayoral elections
- Couch potatoes found spending more time in front of tube
- Yankees get the best of returning Schilling and Red Sox
- Government must manage interaction with PRC
- New Kyrgyz leaders gain support from Rumsfeld
- Corby faces death penalty if convicted
- Activists urge the public to turn off TV for six days
- PRC reporters depart after being banned
- Chen vows to foster closer economic ties with diplomatic ally
- ATM transfers to be limited to NT$30,000 per day
- CIER slices growth forecast to 4.05 percent for this year
- Japanese firms offered advice on cutting risk in China
- ATM transfers to be limited to NT$30,000 per day
- Yanks' Sheffield scuffles with fan
- Heat may actually end up gaining by losing to the Sixers
- Magpies collapse against Sporting
- Sporting good firms set sights on Europe
- Cool places that you shouldn't miss as you visit Yilan County
- Lottery prizes await lucky visitors
- Green expo is a nature tour in Yilan
- Right now may be the golden age for oil prices, says analyst
- Hou seeks to tackle WHO accession, NHI financial woes
- Schroeder rebuffed on lifting arms ban
- Hitting the bottle in Australian wine heaven
- Shangri-La's Marco Polo presents white asparagus feast
- Bamboo curtains unravel Picoux's collage fantasies
- TIWC steps up community projects
- Heilman delights New York Mets by one-hitting the Marlins
- Famous rivalry is not be-all and end-all in MLB
- SuperSonics win division title for first time since '98
- Carter rises above heckling spectators
- Women working in Vatican see change coming
- University students reveal their spiritual side
- Chen insists 'consensus' non-existent
- Increase in hiring of temporary staff hurts labor market
- Songkran Festival celebrated in Taipei
- Japan must protect its gas fields
- Who chooses when to sanitize art?
- Shin Kong Financial to pay NT$20 billion for Macoto
- Powerchip reports decline in Q1 profit
- In Brief
- Nike's audit is brutally frank
- Ericsson lands deals for IPX solution
- Hotmail founder bets on Indian start-up
- Warning issued on major dust storm in Taiwan
- Export orders climb 21% as demand rises
- Chinese carriers sign contracts to acquire 10 new Airbus planes
- Firm investment in PRC expands
- Mariah Carey finds 'Emancipation' at Top of Chart
- Asia bets on economic payout from gaming sector
- Local population urged to eat more fish products
- As South Korea modernizes,its legendary women divers head for extinction
- Hollywood horror movies boom amid war and anxiety, experts reveal
- Reaction mixed on China's panda offer
- Number of unmarried women increase dramatically over 2 decades
- Citibank offers low-rate mortgages
- Chen surprises China with visit to ally of Beijing
- To cut costs, U.S. counties reward employees to stay healthy
- Lack of campaigns and confusion over vote's nature are seen steering public away from poll
- Minogue diagnosed with breast cancer
- HP releases printer for photo buffs
- Firm builds on brand with latest Digimaster model
- Energy drink recalled after poisoning scare
- Designers unveil concept products
- Department of Health considers launching anti-smoking campaign
- Britons falling out of love with cup of tea, poll finds
- Hackers are not the best employees
- Early morning fire claims nine lives
- Chu says he was trapped by girl from chat room
- Acer takes pride in new Ferrari model
- Hotelier leaves with fond memories of Taiwan
- Newspapers can avoid their own obit -if they can adapt
- Police arrest \'Bullwild\' poison suspect
- AMD unveils dual-core chips for desktop PCs
- 3G technology seen driving industry
- Elitegroup presents 'smart' line of products
- VOLKTEK IP Ethernet based network devices on display at Computex
- Starbucks set to introduce bottled coffee
- Enteroviral infections on the rise, CDC warns
- Chou and Luo to vie for Taipei County migistrate
- FPD leaders detail future of market
- ITRI rolls out LED backlight module
- Company used tainted pork for rice dumplings, report says
- Hotline set up to nail lazy officials
- Taichung City and Taipei County rank bottom for public security, poll says
- Jackson\'s comeback after acquittals seen as possibility
- Empowering youth is good start to regain lost idealism
- Greenpeace warns of contamination in PRC\'s rice exports
- Nearly 200 die in Indian heat wave
- Academia Sinica sees expansion in private sector
- Google continues to surprise, confound industry
- EPA chief warns of challenges ahead
- UK prince had blood test to see if he is Charles\' son, paper says
- Queuing up seen as part of Wimbledon experience
- Finding a spouse in China requires a little fortune
- Epson's all-in-one laser printer for SMEs boasts value for size
- Toshiba unveils notebooks big on performance
- Premier wants Taiwan to bid for 2020 games
- Betty Wong makes sure SIA leads the pack in in-flight services
- Children have poor dietary habits, study shows
- Fishermen fail to show at scheduled rally
- Beckham\'s fame bends around globe
- Taiwan students win five golds at International Physics Olympiad
- South Africa attempts to end school dominance of English
- Police snatch Taiwan\'s top criminal
- Island Wanderer-Turning plums into wine in Sinyi
- Taiwan mops up after huge typhoon
- Island Wanderer-Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village: a world of thrill and wonder
- Island Wanderer-Pingdong offers water fun and the freshest of seafood
- Islnad Wanderer-Dig out your bathing suit! It\'s time to cool off at Blue Lagoon Water Park
- Argentina\'s Bariloche Ski Resortexperiences revival of tourist trade
- Making car owners happy is Ford Services Director Wark's calling
- Making car owners happy is Ford Services Director Wark's calling
- Kaohsiung World Games stadium ready by early 2009
- Return of the kungfu master
- US$50,000 Hello Kitty pendant sold in two minutes in Japan
- Return of the kungfu master
- Sacrifice key to taekwondo star's success
- Sacrifice key to taekwondo star's success
- Hong gets down and dirty with new diapers
- Hong gets down and dirty with new diapers
- Ferry fire in Donggang leaves 4 dead
- Water problems plague Taoyuan
- Women-only tours gaining popularity among travelers from all walks of life
- Koizumi apologizes for WWII atrocities
- Madonna suffers cracked ribs in riding accident
- San Francisco\'s far west offers restaurants, ruins and relaxing hikes
- Chef creates his \'little Sicily\' in Taiwan
- Western Union managing director unveils products designed for migrant workers
- Western Union managing director unveils products designed for migrant workers
- Tsai ready to deal to win approval of arms package
- Andy\'s mojo disappears in birthday flop
- Rebounding Blake shows the force is now with him
- British sensation passes rough gut check
- Jenkins shows potential, but Nadal shows more
- Dodgers roll a magnificent seven on Chicago Cubs
- Royals\' magic bats not enough for a win
- Delta and Northwest bankruptcies may spur round of mergers
- Bush urges Hu to talk with Taiwan
- Suicide bomber kills 15 police commandos in Baghdad attack
- In Brief
- Mass handover of weapons seen in Aceh province
- China withholds aid from Taiwan's cash-strapped allies
- Japanese public patriotic, but agrees country lacks international status and clout
- Chipmakers may suffer in Q4, IC Insights says
- Gold reaches 17-year peak in Europe
- Dollar easier ahead of U.S. consumer data
- Options narrowing for Nepal's king as protests rage on
- Estrada receives spy intelligence
- Australia wrongs students
- North Korea nuclear talks end in disarray
- Huge blast in fireworks market
- Darfur peace talks resume, but rebel camp disunited
- Schroeder, Merkel campaign to the end
- In Brief
- Delta and North bankruptcies may spur round of mergers
- Man paid proxy to do his jail time
- A work of art, Clouds Hometown hotel treasures light and space
- Labor Party faces challenge after New Zealand election
- British hunters evade ban with eagles and owls
- Gold glitters, reaching 17-year high, while oil slips
- Champagne-Port region decries ineffective U.S.-EU wine agreement
- Bumper crop is bad news for Europe's winemakers
- ITL2005 conference set to deal with congestion and box trade
- In Brief
- Talks see last ditch attempt to end crisis
- Three shipping carriers to launch new China-Middle East joint service
- Anscon announces PSC revision
- Australian politican's diary shocks
- In Brief
- Greenspan faces new 'conundrum' on rates
- "K" Line introduces VMS service
- Oil bell may reveal crude is reaching tipping point
- AADA increases bunker surcharge
- Continental to stop Saipan-Taipei flights
- North Korea inks nuclear agreement
- Poor farmers hamper fight against bird flu
- Germany faces power struggle after election
- In Brief
- German poll hurts labor reform
- Endangered stork killed by Thai national
- Analysts upbeat on Asustek 2006 sales
- China's bonding experience gains momentum
- Winds clear the haze from Bornea skies
- China's Baidu latest to lose in court on downloads
- China's yuan falls from the highest level since revaluation; euro hits seven-week low
- India opposes taking Iran issue to U.N.
- Detainees threaten self-harm
- In Brief
- OPEC torn on formula for troubled oil market
- Cathay denies it has 8% stake in smaller rival
- TSMC eyes tech upgrade
- MOE seeks to promote program for student exchanges with Japan
- North Korea backpedals on nuclear deal with demands
- PRC starts output at disputed gas field
- Dollar lower against yen, euro ahead of Fed meeting
- Foreigner set to shake up Sony
- Takeover fever pushes FTSE to 4-year high
- Baloch says China poses a threat to Asian region
- Bumper crop is bad news for Europe\'s winemakers
- Ties with Canada touted as key
- Iraqi police protest after British raid to free undercover troops
- Asia-Pacific faces 'silent epidemic' of child deaths
- In Brief
- Militants recruiting Christians
- Village holds Thai marines after shooting
- Village holds Thai marines after shooting
- Violent storm lashes South Asian countries leaving over 1,000 missing
- In Brief
- New York Times to lay off 4% of its work force
- In Brief
- New York Times to lay off 4% of its work force
- Asian markets react with caution to news from U.S.
- Smokers who believe a few a day do little harm must think again
- In Brief
- Indonesian gets 10 years for bombing of embassy
- In Brief
- China plans top airplane maker
- Teething troubles for PRC's poster child, Macau, as election approaches
- Bus fire snarls Rita evacuation, 24 dead; Bush visits Texas
- In Brief
- Australian official warns U.S. on Iraq
- Filipino maid charged with murder to undergo psychiatric tests
- In Brief
- Forbes richest 400 worth US$1.13t
- China Construction Bank wins IPO race
- PRC widens yuan's euro band; NT$ falls after overseas investors bolt
- Israeli planes strike Gaza after bombing
- Oil shapes PRC stance on Iran issue
- IMF agrees to US$55b in debt relief
- In Brief
- Pakistan bus collisions kill scores of returning pilgrims, injure 100
- Pyongyang pans U.S. draft nuclear policy
- Indonesia forces end first-stage pullout
- Joint U.S.-Japan defense system set to triple in cost, report says
- Koizumi likely to visit controversial war shrine by year-end, says close aide
- In Brief
- Texas oil refiners dodge Rita's wrath
- Indian investors look for big hit
- Germany, Italy may soon face S&P credit ratings downgrades
- The mafia strangles southern Italian economy
- China 'isn't in hurry' to move on yuan
- TNWA member lines extend alliance agreement to 2012
- Hanjin, "K" Line and Yangming to launch new Asia-Med service
- OOCL adds new info to Taiwan website
- India dumps Iran for U.S. nuke carrot
- G-7 expresses concern over sky-high oil prices
- In Brief
- Afghanistan urged to legalize opium to raise more funds
- Typhoon batters China
- Malaysia to build biodiesel plants fueled by palm oil
- Indonesia struggling with bird-flu epidemic, says Australian official
- In Brief
- Market skeptical of Sony revamp plan
- Bangladesh knitwear exports lead to jobs boom
- Japan Post is entrenched, cash-rich political player
- TV star returns and reveals all at press conference
- Colleges urged to follow equality law
- Pyongyang seen easing demands
- Australian leaders agree to beef up laws against terror
- Bob Hawke says state should be world's nuclear dumping ground
- Powerful typhoon barrels into Vietnam
- U.S. dumping law benefits a select few, report finds
- Asia embraces 5-day week and discovers weekend joys
- Hurricanes reveal weakness in U.S. refinery
- International Stage-Reading Festival shares joy of reading
- Factions continue to block peace in Congo
- Intelligence chief named Mexican drug war minister
- Jakarta gears up for anarchic protests
- PRC links attacks to people's rights
- Koizumi's diplomacy slammed
- In Brief
- Infineon, Nanya plan IPO of Inotera in early 2006
- ICBC, Kookmin see upgrade from Standard & Poor's
- Nordics, U.S., Asian Tigers stay top of WEF ranking
- Europe offering macro gloom, but micro boom
- Greenback slips off two-month highs in Asian trade
- Dodgers fall to Padres in home finale
- Allardyce hails the Trotter\'s first European win
- Murray through as Wang\'s run comes to an end
- Analysts push Taiwan-Philippine FTA
- Dolce & Gabbana go rural at 20th anniversary show
- DeLay's deluge
- How best to win the Nobel Peace Prize
- Indonesia\'s vital infrastructure initiative makes no ground
- Six Thai policemen ambushed
- Taiwan to scrap 120 tuna boats, conserve stocks
- THSRC project still on track, says Hsieh
- Roberts sworn in to lead U.S. Supreme Court
- Doctors laud another Taiwan \'first\'
- Cabinet to establish task force to tackle high-speed rail issues
- Two rescued from collapsed well
- American Education Fair launched
- At least 19 dead, many hurt in Bali blasts, say police
- Gay activists march for equal rights
- Judith Miller says Libby is source in CIA leak case
- Emergency rule to be extended in south Thailand, says Thaksin
- In Brief
- Foreigners celebrate National Migrants\' Sunday
- After Friday night\'s win, Phillies trail Astros by a game
- Giambi\'s miscue, Ortiz\'s clutch hit give Sox win
- FEMA\'s temporary trailer homes for evacuees come under scrutiny
- Davies touts bank's ambitious fund-raising campaign
- In Brief
- In Brief
- Murray moves into miracle final against Federer
- In Brief
- Speeding train hits cabin, derails, killing 18 in India
- Indian foreign minister visits Pakistan to begin peace process meet
- Clark begins talks to form government
- In Brief
- U.S. mounts another offensive in Iraq
- Lu admits he got cash, denies extortion
- Taiwan government doing good job, EU official says
- Inotera considers dual listing worth US$500 million
- In Brief
- Cardinals rocked but did not completely roll
- Taipei County to sample delights of Oktoberfest
- Hu likely to try and cement his grip on power
- In Brief
- Gretzky loses debut as Canucks beat Coyotes 3-2
- Astros use bunt strategy on Braves
- Taiwan\'s Wang almost pulls it off for Yankees
- South Africa\'s rising middle class blacks go for BMWs
- Airliner sees its quality service as business edge
- Indonesian army to join hunt
- EU presses Turkey on reforms
- Lu admits taking NT$9m from Peng
- Idea of corporal punishment ban stirs debate
- Reforms aim to make banks competitive, officials say
- Chen seeks end to political freeze
- In Brief
- Red Wings leave St. Louis feeling blue
- Braves rock Clemens to level at one a piece
- Padres at a loss for answers as they slip to 2-0
- Fire at Formosa Plastics plant should not hurt profits, says firm
- Taipei, Manila ink farming, fishery pact
- Who pays US$1,200 for a handbag - and why?
- Nuclear power is quietly confident in energy debate
- Thaksin gets mixed reception
- Arms bill seen as unlikely to pass this year
- DPP legislators rally against PFP\'s bill on \'peace promotion\'
- People and Events
- Chen must revitalize Taiwan\'s democracy
- In Brief
- \'Ubersexual\' is the new label for manly man
- PRC seeks stronger ties with Latin America, Caribbean
- Argentina sinks Peru with 2 late goals
- Astros dispose of Braves in 18-inning marathon
- Cowboys out-swagger the Eagles to record deserved 33-10 victory
- TAITRONICS is the best choice from every point of view
- President reiterates Taiwan\'s need for reforms
- Japan launches outback supersonic test flight
- Iraq urges voters to stand firm against militants
- Remarks slammed as \'political slogans\'
- Deal gives Merkel top political prize
- Chen promises major reforms, pans Legislature
- Bumbling Yankees sent home by Halos
- Benefits of NHL lockout already visible
- Please, just pull the plug on the CBC already
- Blood shed as Legislature turns violent
- Historic WWII warship to be decommissioned
- Craze for \'Double Ten\' babies seen fading
- COA calls for strict quarantine inspection for pets
- Back after 11-month hiatus, Artest says he\'ll still play edgy
- Bulls clinch playoff spot at last
- Angels awake enough to outplay rested White Sox
- Sumo seeks role in global sports scene
- Gretzky faces coaching era without fear of failure
- Sony\'s latest notebooks ultra-portable
- In Brief
- Chinese astronauts blast off into space
- Relief effort picks up for quake victims
- In Brief
- Cherry banana bread
- Bolognese sauce for ragu
- A new Coltrane album from the family closet
- Recalibrating DC heroes for a grittier century
- Neil Young gets a second wind
- Sarah Jessica Parker is absolutely fabulous
- Sons avenge a mother\'s murder
- Fona Festival opens door to indigenous Tsou culture
- Casting for new 007 remains secretive
- Computer users warned against long work hours
- Eriksson talks up England\'s World Cup credentials
- Angels didn\'t lose Game Two; it was taken away
- Southern Thailand\'s people, economy in despair over continued rebel attacks
- Rising rates help dollar hit 17-month high against yen
- Standard Chartered Bank\'s \'Greatest Race on Earth\' proves seeing is believing
- Convergence touted for home entertainment
- Tsang wants democracy for Hong Kong as fast as possible
- Pakistan struggles to get aid to remote areas
- Premier Hsieh attends inauguration of new \'Number Portable\' service
- Philippines may give Muslims more rights
- Chinese medicine increasingly found to contain western drag ingredients
- Button is still chasing elusive first victory going into 100th race
- Kings\' streak ends at 3 games with loss to Red Wings
- Oswalt helps Astros tie series
- Defending champ Lopez progresses in Austria
- Electronics manufacturers forced to go green
- Paris fashion keeps eyes on bottom line
- Pandemic flu outbreak inevitable but may be years off, experts say
- Search and rescue teams pack up in Pakistan
- Taiwan has more balanced development, says president
- Japan passes postal privatization bill
- Hsieh confirms Lin\'s resignation
- New light on games theory seen applicable to anything
- Angels will need to start putting on the hits
- Chef gives dises some juice
- Visually impaired athletes spread message of hope
- Migrants support bingo for charity
- Flyers blow lead, but rally to defeat Penguins
- Analysts don\'t endorse idea of TV replat
- Wie climbs leaderboard with lowest round of da
- Alonso puts Renault in the driver\'s seat at Chinese GP
- Congress looks at revising its global food aid
- For or against, Iraqis go to polls
- Leinart\'s last gasp sneak sees USC edge Notre Dame in thriller
- CWB reports no damage after 7.0 quake
- Women-friendly public restrooms urged
- New vaccine shows promise in fight against cervical cancer
- Activists urge Taiwan not to accept pandas from China
- Veto risk recedes as Iraq counts poll ballots
- Officials ponder flu defenses
- Suspected Muslim insurgents kill monk and torch temple
- Groups ready for huge Pakistan task
- African-Americans rally for self help
- Lee set to promote Taiwan independence on U.S. trip
- GA, TNWA announce cooperation plan
- Pierzynski in thick of action as Sox go 3-1 up
- Wenger gives up on title after third defeat
- Mourinho gamble makes it force nine Chelsea
- British Pig Executive looks to PRC to buy offals for an ear of a treat
- Citibank\'s Pant knows how to give customers what they want
- Male baldness is linked to mom\'s genes
- Journaling found beneficial to our health
- What\'s all the noise behind \'silent birth\'?
- Green tea seen as good energy booster
- North Korean games spectacle a cash cow for regime
- Time almost up for Berlin palace
- Nursing past injuries, Somaliland dreams of long awaited nationhood
- Russian villages stand nearly empty as population declines
- China, not Italy, invented noodles, research reveals
- Research finds memory plays tricks on our mind
- Clutch Crede helps Sox clinch pennant
- 2006 Art Taipei highlights Asian art markets
- GM reaches health-care deal, but posts US$1.6 billion in losses
- In Brief
- Quake further sunders region plagued with strife
- Media speculates on Kim\'s heir
- Koizumi\'s shrine visit angers China, South Korea
- Bank laws pass first obstacle
- President says has evidence of illegal meeting
- Outstanding enterprises recognized for innovation
- DPP reveals theme for year-end polls
- Not so Mighty Ducks are shot down by Minnesota
- Giants come up short in overtime loss to Dallas Cowboys
- Game or argument, Edmonds can\'t win
- Cole, Phillips still have midas touch
- Snow unable to extract commitments on yuan
- Refco may be sold to Flowers, easing fears of meltdown
- Powerchip Q3 profit suffers from glut
- Taiex experiences big fall as worries over flu emerge
- Women-friendly public restrooms urged
- Journaling found beneficial to our health
- MOTC deputy to be questioned on KRTC scandal
- New board aims to strengthen Taiwan-Japan relationships
- DPP insists its funding methods legal and open
- Saddam trial to begin today
- President\'s offer to address Legislature on arms rejected
- Roche declines to comment on Tamiflu request
- PFP files another lawsuit against Chen for slander
- Astros put on hold
- Firmat aims for a slice of growing futures trade
- DOH says locals nonchalant on bird flu
- Athletes struggle with supplement use
- Dow Jones stocks surge after tobacco, IBM news
- In Brief
- Stallone to reprise role as \'Rocky\'
- Report reveals the minds of suicide seekers
- Losing weight reportedly helpful in improving a woman\'s sex life
- Lennon\'s \'Rolling Stone\' image voted best U.S. magazine cover
- 9-11 proved to be good for Muslim world
- Farm subsidy cuts need less skill, more honesty
- A growing sense of frustration
- A sign of change
- Junk mail mostly from Asia, researchers say
- New Internet version of TOEFL test to be launched in 2006
- Oncologist says most women lax in doing breast self-exams
- Green tea seen as good energy booster
- Bathroom cleaning products found poorly labeled
- Anchorwoman goes public with domestic abuse claims
- Roche mulling request from Taipei to make bird flu vaccine
- Lee Jye, Ma criticized over proposed arms package
- New electronic toll-paying system seen as too expensive
- No bonuses for government representatives, premier states
- Hsieh seeks public support on vote-buying crackdown
- New phase of financial reform slammed by KMT legislators
- Taiwan could be \'swallowed\' by PRC, European scholar says
- Rice bomber sentenced to 7-1/2 years
- Microsoft begins invasion of Taiwanese homes
- KMT accused of profiting from rezoning
- Task force holds first bird flu drill
- Sinon Bulls tame Lions to grab CPBL\'s second-half title
- Conte given four months in Balco case
- United\'s shortcomings exposed by French side Lille
- Recovered Henry paces Arsenal win
- Gretzky wins in Edmonton
- The \'beast\' batters Ferrero
- Epson hopes large printer line pictures big profits
- In Brief
- Women seen as major bloc in Liberia poll
- Female firefighters find they can take the heat in Iran
- South Korea cancels visit to Japan
- Clean cars are in at Tokyo Motor Show
- COA commitment to wildlife conservation starting to pay off
- Mideast needs re-education on America
- Appreciation of bamboo at the Nantou Bamboo Festival
- DPP caucus pushes for pension reforms
- Artists leave their mark in stone for the Hualien stone sculpture festival
- Taiwan develops bird flu vaccine
- Taiwan hit by first case of avian flu
- Slow cooker recipe gets a healthy spin
- How you can \'smartsize\' food portions
- Rachel Weisz is no Julia Roberts, and she\'s grateful for it
- Ashlee Simpson has found her voice and moxie after last year\'s scandal
- A new challenge for an Englishman and his dog
- Digging up the truth in a heart of darkness
- A jazzy affair
- Mourinho not relaxing, despite Blues\' 4 play
- Astros finally dispatch Cards, make World Series
- Snoring found harmful to health as well as marriages
- Afghan students pay price for American education
- Subic targets cluster-based investment
- Rice bomber sentenced to 7 1/2 years in jail
- Roche mulling request from Taiwan to make bird flu vaccine
- Rumsfeld in Seoul to boost ties
- South Taiwan Film & Video Festival launches a movie feast
- In Brief
- Chinese tourism delegation to inspect local scenic areas
- Upcoming local elections stir little interest
- Former president calls for Taiwan name change
- No full control yet for Seoul, says U.S.
- Hurricane Wilma slams Mexico on way to U.S.
- Devils finally get their due with win on the road
- Record-breaking Lin helps Cobras draw first blood
- Borgetti states his case as Bolton holds Besiktas
- Nadal downs Robredo at Madrid tournament
- Hokies turn around an otherwise off night
- UPS to deliver supply chain solutions
- Petite women seek to escape from the juniors department
- Corporal punishment should be banned by law, group advocates
- In Brief
- Poll finds women more tired than men
- Lee urges resistance to China \'aggression\'
- Chen urges KMT to avoid moral double standards
- Taroko Gorge attracting tourists with music festival
- Tenor Pavarotti to sing in Taichung in December
- Singaporean chili crabs star on Pearl Liang menu
- Parents cook for a cause
- \'Thank you archbishop\'
- The only positive outcome of reading \'The Da Vinci Code\'
- Danshuei migrant community honors volunteer
- Filipino scholars shine in southern Taiwan
- Manila picks travel ambassadors
- San Jose Sharks disjointed in 4-1 loss to Blue Jackets
- Offense travels well in long day for Chiefs
- \'Big Pancake\' helps Lions level CPBL playoff
- Hsinchu\'s allure lies in its food, customs
- Yilan County is a window on Taiwan\'s traditional culture
- Taoyuan - lotuses in summer, Dasi Old Street
- Cho complains TVBS dispute avoiding issue
- Cho complains TVBS dispute avoiding issue
- Jewelry designer Coralie Charriol knows just how to turn heads
- First family has never planned to buy luxury mansion, aides say
- Macoto Cobras win pitching duel to take Game Three
- Hip-hop DJ gives Taipei a taste of house music
- Big Country Jenks all business when it counts
- Gunners\' Pires sorry for spot kick debacle
- Jol frustrated by Davids\' suspension
- Evergreen, partners merge two Red Sea-Asia services
- Booming Asia grapples with rural poverty
- Utilizing solar power to improve life in harsh Eritrea
- UK police step up effort to tackle \'honor killings\'
- Croatia culls poultry after first bird flu case
- Resources integrated to boost performing arts
- Education minister mulls overhaul of failed reforms
- Aboriginal groups at odds over cross-strait peace bill
- Chocolate heaven at Paris expo
- Ambivalence reigns over Retrocession Day
- Train mishap strands Taiwan commuters
- Podsednik, Konerko blast their way into Sox lore
- Moyes peeved despite holding Chelsea
- Iconic tastemaker Playboy stages an unlikely comeback
- Caregiver services urged for families in over their heads
- Su says nation ready for bird flu outbreak
- Taiwan-Panama ties still stable, foreign ministry, officials assert
- Freeway privatization plan not part of fundraising
- Lu\'s proposal to cut salaries gets snubbed
- MND says U.S. \'impatient\' story untrue
- Schriver says Taiwan diplomacy needs to position nation as good global citizen
- Most citizens back constitutional changes, poll finds
- Agencies announce new avian flu plans
- In Brief
- More hotels, houses in Japan accommodate pets
- China commemorates Nationalists arriving in Taipei
- MOEA\'s Ho advocates signing of innovative trade pact with Philippines
- Train mishap strands Taiwan commuters
- Suicide raises questions on effects of educational reform on students
- United States civil, black rights pioneer Rosa Parks dies at 92
- MND reveals military flu prevention plan
- NCC bill finally passed
- Former leprosy patients win court battle against Japan
- Atlanta tackles dominate Jets
- SIDELINES
- Rafa tells Liverpool chumps to start playing like champs
- Maserati to set up shop in Taiwan
- British lawmaker profited from Iraq oil, report says
- Direct flights seen as boost to Austria\'s tourism drive
- CeBIT head sees 4.2% growth in \'06 for EU\'s IT sector
- Survey finds Taipei most competitive city in Greater China
- DOH targets Chinese visitors in its latest flu prevention plan
- Peace bill furor eases; parties seek consensus
- DPP regrets passage of NCC law
- Chen defines significance of Retrocession Day
- FSC director, others indicted
- Taiwan loses West African ally
- Health premium rise still unresolved
- Pu Chung-cheng, head of the Department of Language and Literature Education, National Taipei University of Education
- CCA Township agents assisting local cultural affairs
- Taiwan-Russia sees a first official cultural visit
- NCC bill beneficial to KMT, Yao claims
- Local import curbs said to violate WTO terms
- KRTC receives first batch of carriages
- Hsieh seeks to inform public on flu
- Liverpool submits to Palace coup
- Astros on brink of elimination after crushing loss
- Ferrero retains hot hand with Swiss Indoor victory
- Flyers outsmarted by Montreal
- NCC bill sets back media reforms
- Dogs\' smarts linked to their relationship with people
- Vietnam teenager recounts story of forced prostitution
- More time needed for Iraq war, Bush says
- UMC say Q3 profits better than expected
- COA battles to promote sustainability through land resource conservation
- Taiwan ready to hold international film expo to promote local works
- FSC counselor steps down amid trading scandal
- Taiwan Giftware defines the future
- Stationery industry features superior quality and design
- Giftionery Taipei Autumn 2005 best gift ideas
- Exhibition at Office of President highlights Chiayi\'s genuineness and antiquity
- Taipei most competitive city in Greater China, survey finds
- Social pressure seen as big influence on our perception
- Anti-Israel speech hurts Iran nuclear stance, say Western diplomats
- A slimming salad reduction
- Turkish food and a side order of belly dancing
- Hakka festival shows Taiwan\'s diversity, claims popular singer
- China Times Express ready to end its 17-year publication
- Taiwan strikes deal on flu drug
- U2 marks 25 years of rock innovation
- Banderas, Zeta-Jones mix it up and mush it up again
- A pallid greatest hits of Hou Hsiao-hsien
- An Indian city holds its French flavor
- Mourinho wary of fatigue after Carling loss
- White Sox erase tortured postseason history
- Taiwan teens want more money, survey says
- China\'s rapid changes seen as causes of stress, high suicide rates
- South Pacific leaders unite under the \'Pacific Plan\' to fight against bird flu, terror
- Worries for South Korea over kimchi
- Rebels kill 6 in south Thailand
- U.S. presence disgruntles North Korea
- Tourism and culture touted at panel discussion
- Recent scandals could damage DPP\'s performance in elections
- Photo of KRTC official, Chen adviser at casino draws flak
- Europe faces up to rising Asia
- Hsieh seeks to inform public on flu
- Walking dog can lead to healthy weight loss
- Taiwan ready to hold international film expo to promote local works
- Worries for South Korea over kimchi
- China Times Express confirms shutdown
- Chen says constitutional change a \"basic right\'
- Former aide faces probe over KRTC
- Acer eyes 3rd place in global PC market
- Top China tourism official arrives
- National Palace Museum listed to participate in Giftionery show
- White Sox sweep draws lowest ratings in History
- Bertuzzi nets icy welcome in return to Denver \'s controversial return, Avalanche topples Canucks
- St. John projects more youthful aura
- Simplo to lead world in notebook batteries
- TSMC shares predicted to rise in Q4 on record sales
- Bird flu ignorance prevails in wetlands
- Wild falls to Blue Jackets in NHL\'s first sudden-death shootout
- Bulls take opener in comedy of errors
- Teenage accidental deaths drop, suicides rising
- Europeans underscore quality of life issues in position papers
- DPP formally expels key figure in corruption case
- On safari - in the Philippines
- Lin\'s stunner gives Taiwan a measure of pride
- Europeans underscore quality of life issues in position papers
- Amsterdam courting Taiwanese investors
- Kaohsiung \'Dance fever\' draws hundreds of revelers
- Migrants build multipurpose facility in Taichung
- Mandela launches comic series
- Titans\' McNair poses a dangerous challenge for Raiders
- Top-seed Roddick outguns Ancic to reach Lyon semis
- \'Prince of Pot\' fights extradition to the U.S. on drug charges
- Princess Aiko poised to realize change in Japan law
- Stanford left stunned after harrowing loss
- Meyer\'s legacy teetering between Zook and Spurrier
- With a little luck, Stars top Coyotes
- Rio faces axe after Boro\' nightmare
- Evergreen launches third S-type vessel
- Chang knows how to mix fun, community service
- Kashmir militants claim Delhi blasts
- GIO keeps pressure on TVBS, says station violates law
- Keeping away from poultry seen as key in flu prevention
- Navy takes possession of Kidd-class destroyers
- U.S. oil firms see backlash after posting record profits
- IMF debunks fallacies about Asian banks
- Asian firms brace for avian flu catastrophe
- Investors should flock to Vietnam
- New laws by year end, Howard says
- Pyongyang wants nuclear talks to succeed, says China
- 7,000 troops will move from Okinawa
- Neighbors urge calm after Paris riots
- Residents evicted as Shanghai prepares for 2010 expo
- Cross-strait trade continues to surge, trade bureau reports
- Myanmar to resume talks about democracy
- Family income is increasingly limiting access to university education, study finds
- Aggrieved workers seen as facing health threats
- Taiwan teens want more money, says Citibank survey
- Bulls take 2-0 lead in Taiwan Series with 4-3 win
- China Times Express closes down; talks with union continues
- Chen warns of avian flu threat from PRC
- Halloween treat for Bulls in 9-2 win over Cobras
- Those who have best music skill get most opportunities to have sex
- Family income is increasingly limiting access to university education, study finds
- Motivated by Mara, Barber stars against the Redskins
- Soaring oil prices sharply cuts airlines\' profits
- In Brief
- Humans\' mammaries unique among mammals
- TVBS cannot use news freedom to duck investigation
- Without oil or gold, Senegal bets on stability
- Chinese winemakers mature with age, slowly win over local palates
- In Brief
- Cross-strait tourism far from a holiday
- DOH submitsapplication for Tamiflu license
- Hsieh insists no political motive behind investigation of TVBS
- Ownership issue focus of TVBS-GIO row
- Souness puts faith in his strike force
- Chen Chu gives testimony regarding Kaohsiung MRT case
- Hu furious over asbestos used in water pipes
- In Brief
- Le Monde says world underestimates Taiwan\'s role in global economic system
- Ma\'s father dies of organ failure following heart attack
- New Mackay suicide center urges special care for high-risk patients
- Lead, worms found in PRC pickled vegetables
- Economic meet expected to be held after polls
- Peace bill to stir more partisan conflicts system
- China facing world\'s worst water problem, official claims
- Chinese spice used in alcoholic beverages becomes key player in avian flu battle
- Syria pans resolution by United Nations
- Chen says Taiwan will be at APEC
- Chen vows to keep stations open
- Government to carefully mull decision on TVBS license
- Fidel V. Ramos arrives for visit
- Media will not influence KRTC probe, prosecutor vows
- U.S. experts urge parties to cooperate on U.S. arms deal
- China key to economy, CIER analyst speculates
- Pioneer Investments aims to expand equity portfolio
- White House plays \'Plame game\'
- Taiwan should seek friends in values
- Japanese elderly protected by new law
- Low score for press freedom in Singapore fails to dent pride
- PRC rattles Hong Kong democrats
- In Brief
- Fifth night of unrest hits France
- Steelers edge underdog Ravens
- Blake and Rusedski enjoy rebirth at Paris Masters
- Fund-raising campaign aims for NT$70m
- Taiwan soccer ousted despite promising show
- In rare interview, director talks about relationship with Soon-Yi
- New allegations made in KRTC scandal
- Three extra THSRC directors to be added by January
- Caretakers of dementia patients share problems
- Deleting junk e-mails wastes 30 hours a year, says group
- No bull: Sinon repeats
- It\'s celebration time for Blancpain in Taiwan
- Former Philippine leader stresses country\'s closeness to Taiwan
- Lee indicates will not attend APEC forum
- Prosecutors indict pair for balackmailing Koo
- PRC official visits sights in Tainan city
- Ducks rally to extend home streak
- Spurs in championship formas they outgun game Nuggets
- Local tourism focuses on Japan, Hsu says
- New Yorkers seem favorably impressed by Camilla
- Suicides ravage the pueblos
- The meaning of \'broken relations\'
- David Blunkett resigns cabinet seat
- Ever innocent, Wang reflects on 2005
- Taiwan gymnasts rack up medals; China dominates track
- Chelsea crashes; Real, Lyon march on
- Farmland water conservancy facilities help protect the soil
- Woman\'s fertility is only skin-deep, researchers note
- Syria pans resolution by United Nations
- Finding suggests Pluto may have three moons
- “All Quiet on the Western Front” seeks to foster civic consciousness
- Dogs\' smarts linked to their relationship with people
- New suicide center urges special care for high-risk patients
- Pairing wine with Japanese food
- Despite defeat, Ferguson has to trust in youth
- EVA Air launches platinum cards with Citibank
- Chen hopes media can boost Hakka culture
- DPP criticizes benefits given to former civil service workers
- Bryant lifts Lakers to win in overtime
- Chan wins tennis gold at East Asian Games
- Resolve TVBS flap based on law
- Indonesia declines to cut jail term of cleric Bashir during festival time
- Al-Qaida marks Eid al-Fitr holiday
- Trend Micro rolls out new security solutions
- Bottoms up at Taiwan Beer Bar
- Uma Thurman tries comedy in two new roles
- An affair with an older woman
- Murray fits well into melancholy comedy
- Action-packed video-game adaptation sticks to the formula
- Chicken Little\' pecks away at folk tale
- France: long academic traditions combined with modern technology
- Germany works to attract the very best
- Study in the Netherlands: the heart of Europe
- McClaren says Boro in driving seat after win
- Shaq\'s injury scare won\'t slow the Heat\'s progress
- Transitional justice remains unresolved issue, CCA asserts
- Philippines wants brokerages scrapped
- CAL bows to employee demands, averts strike
- Panthers fall behind early and lose late
- Chinese vice premier wants expansion with BP
- The search for scent often stymied
- Couture goes to the dogs
- \'Obfuscation\' looms large in China\'s problem of dealing with bird flu outbreaks
- Riots in France have deep roots in social issues
- New Yorkers seem favorably impressed by Camilla
- Alcohol raises breast cancer risk, scientists find
- Alcohol raises breast cancer risk, scientists find
- Lee sees PRC as threat to peace
- Hsieh takes Hakka language test
- GIO may summon TVBS\' head from Hong Kong to clear issues
- Taipei County candidates push for integration
- Pastoral landscapes, history feature big in Changhua
- Miaoli\'s cultural industries offer a unique experience
- Taichung - a big city with small- town charm
- An appeal for help
- Marian concert attracts hundreds of parishioners
- Ramos pays tribute to overseas Filipino workers
- No positives for Blues as Oilers inflict seventh consecutive defeat
- Jefferson, Carter and Kidd lead the way against Raptors
- Remember the cause of the CIA leak
- Group pushes for recognition of mother\'s right to breast-feed
- Foreign workers celebrate end of Ramadan
- Bobcats open their new arena in winning fashion
- At 50, cellist Yo Yo Ma looks to find his roots
- Hayek\'s watch over Blancpain is all about getting in sync
- King Henry is the world\'s number one, insists Wenger
- Kalmar boosts position in China
- Singapore ENC enhances digital navigation
- UK Club elects new chairman
- YML wins 3-in-1 certification
- Inland congestion still hassles TSA carriers
- In Brief
- Beware of dust mites lurking beneath bed sheets
- Egypt\'s Copts feel ignored as election nears
- Azerbaijan votes amid fears of fraud, violence
- U.S., China pact on textile seen to ease trade tensions
- Lawmaker urges action against gang activities on campuses
- Eating unlooked soy protein lowers cholesterol, study says
- Talking about death won\'t kill you
- CLA launches pension account card
- NSC says flu measures due to PRC threat
- At 50, cellist Yo Yo Ma looks to find his roots
- Berdych confident he can be world-beater
- McNabb finally speaks up over after surgical removal of \'irritant\'
- Ferguson rebounds to give the critics a tongue lashing
- Tatung crowned Taiwan First Division champion
- Hong Kong man sentenced in P2P case
- Truth is best bird flu serum
- Appreciation of bamboo at the Nantou Bamboo Festival
- Crawford has to shape up or ship out
- Bouncing back from Stars debacle gives Blackhawks a needed lift
- Barca and Real Madrid keep close to Osasuna
- CPI up 2.62% in October, says DGBAS
- Market Summary
- Lawmakers cut proposed budget for key arms procurement deal
- Democratic reforms remain on top of Hong Kong agenda
- Rome again a leading civilization
- Quality forensics lab needed, says Chen
- U.S. specialist compliments Peiyi tunnel
- MOFA says envoy to Senegal losing job punishment enough
- Free DVDs of \'319 probe\'to be available
- Taipei deputy mayor seen cracking down on press freedom
- Thailand rules out autonomy for south
- Fans flock to London for \'Potter\' premiere
- Local company unveils Skype mobile phone
- President\'s staff not probe target, office indicates
- Vietnam reports latest case of human death from H5N1
- Chocolate stirs up market with local taste
- Yahoo! Kimo gets personal with singles
- Jeweler hopes DeMood sales will shine
- New Jersey furious over refs\' calls in defeat to the Heat
- Australia compromises on qualifier starting time
- Bolton vaults into third with victory over Spurs
- Colts break New England jinx with ease
- Hsieh refuses to \'rationalize\' recent death threat
- Man arrested after extortion attempt
- TVBS to be fined NT$1m by GIO for \'breaking law\'
- In Brief
- Parasite report sours many Koreans\' appetite for peppered pickle
- Fans flock to London for \'Potter\' premiere
- American pop-culture society says big breasts are best
- South Taiwan Film and Video Festival launches a movie feast
- Taiwan\'s medical equipment industry keeps getting stronger
- Mediphar Taipei \'05 Expanding the Frontiers of Modern Healthcare
- EBay uses superstars to spur online auction sales
- In Brief
- Microsoft plans to sell up to 3 m Xbox 360\'s in first three months
- Russia may not invite China or India to G8
- Obsolete G-7 should give way to G-20
- Taiex higher on rising demand for electronics
- Taiwan dollar, Korean won gain as yen strengthens
- PRC trade surplus gets Christmas boost
- Coach unable to motivate \'fragile\' Devils
- World Class organizers have dilemma over Cuba
- Clijsters dealt blow in bid for top ranking
- Taiwan-China rivalry moves to Tokyo Dome
- Bryant drives Hawks crazy in Laker win
- Apology from Owens simply a big charade
- Chen to send Lin to APEC
- Premier orders pension payout probe
- Mobile phone rates to be cut in December
- School shooting shocks citizens
- Seventy-year-old man finds marathon no longer a challenge
- Ban on virginity testing riles South Africa community
- U.N. finds its has a backbone
- Boeing looking to break record for longest commercial flight
- Live e-Guide service platform to help boost agri-business opportunities
- Yahoo!Kimo gets personal with singles
- CCA Township agents assisting local cultural affairs
- Taiwan-Russia sees a first official cultural visit
- Stage-Reading brings a fresh look for scripts reading
- “All Quiet on the Western Front” seeks to foster civic consciousness
- Mediphar Taipei \'05 Expanding the Frontiers of Modern Healthcare
- Bulls stomp China Stars 6-0 at Konami Cup
- Anti-bacterial products big hit at Mediphar 2005 vendors clean up at show
- Foreign buyers help Taiex rise for second day
- Plastic bags are a cotton-pickin\' problem
- Chen must show positive vision
- Ali receives Presidential Medal of Freedom
- Aboriginal lawmaker lambastes envoy to Japan
- Row flares up between cable news network, media regulator
- Government plans to expand smoking ban laws
- 42nd Golden Horse Awards
- Sliding ticket prices
- Heart-wrenching drama on the study of human cruelty
- Rising\'s master\'s gangster noir classic
- 40 more licks
- A little toaster oven can work wonders
- Anti-bacterial products big hit at Mediphar 2005 vendors clean up at show
- Feminine scent pervades works in new display
- High-tech taiwanese toilets show they are also comfortable
- Mediphar Taipei '05 Expanding the Frontiers of Modern Healthcare
- School shooting shocks citizens
- Tamiflu distribution discussed at WHO bird flu meet
- Consultancy firm praised for national role
- Lin outlines latest plans for APEC summit
- A leg up on the latest in denim trends
- Staying warm is not always a drag
- Burkina president poses as action hero for polls
- Hip-hop\'s stance against \"Rats\' hurting U.S. police
- U.S. rejects Pyongyang offer of nuclear freeze
- MAC invites PRC to hold formal talks
- Chen defends pension reform plan, slams Lien
- Isles\' improvement ends in same amount of points
- Pistons rally late to block out the Suns
- Xstrata settles thermal coal contracts with Taiwan Power
- Asia\'s entertainment industry poised to shine
- \"Iron Lady\' claims victory in Liberia
- Mercy rule invoked as Japan\'s Marines rout Bulls
- Government plans to expand smoking ban laws
- Students with cardiac problems should still exercise, says expert
- Grand Canyon trip features waterfalls and an Indian village
- Sinon comeback falls short at Konami Cup
- Flag protest breaks out at judo competition
- Macanese delights at the Hyatt Taipei
- Fort San Domingo beckoning tourists
- Making a difference
- Perform your daily tasks with a happy heart
- Indonesians celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in Taipei
- Hurricanes leave Panthers feeling exposed on \'Streakers Night\'
- Iverson, 76ers\' defense hold off Bryant and the Lakers
- Pierce rallies to beat Mauresmo in 3 sets
- In Dhaka\'s bazaars, SAARC not all good news
- South Asian summit worries about future relevancy
- Crespo sings England\'s praises
- Grand Hyatt\'s Wong says passion for detail, initiative important among hoteliers
- \'Kung Fu\' deftly grabs top prizes at Golden Horse
- In Brief
- New book softens legendary director\'s reputation
- Girl born with external heart fighting for her life
- Stress the positives over the negatives
- France\'s rioters reveal social sloth
- Conflicting claims on death of Saddam\'s deputy
- Verbal sparring over revisions to pensions continues unabated
- KMT hopes to wrest control of Nantou
- Parties across the board slam Chu VCD as attempt to influence elections
- President vows to redress unfair pension benefits
- City government to punish workers selling miracle cure
- Everything all right for returning T-Mac
- Rich-poor gap seen falling under 600%
- Authorities urged to ease shipping curbs
- Jagr\'s hat trick lifts Rangers past the Penguins
- Luis Garcia hat trick helps Spain overwhelm Slovakia
- Beware of dust mites lurking beneath bed sheets
- Ali receives Presidential Medal of Freedom
- Presidential Office backs report on probe into Chen Che-nan
- Jordanians call Iraqi bomber \'a beast\' after she confesses on television
- KMT confident of Jason Hu victory in Taichung City
- APEC\'s symposium on drug science kicks off
- Civil servants\' pensions may include pre-1987 service
- Mountains of post-Katrina trash swallow up the sidewalks of New Orleans
- Lawmakers slam Taichung County police
- President meets Yankees\' star Wang
- GIO budget gets slashed by KMT, PFP lawmakers
- Belfast murals tell story of changing society
- Iran has a middle ground
- Japanese princess joins commoners in marrying late
- In Brief
- Rare truffle sold for US$110,000 in UK
- Australia warns APEC negotiators time is running out
- Masters Cup in disarray as Nadal and Agassi quit
- Blackhawks\' quick start proves too much for Oilers
- Cavaliers surmount stiff test to stop Magic in overtime
- Somehow, Vikings pull off Meadowlands miracle
- \'Kung Fu\' deftly grabs top prizes at Golden Horse
- China Airlines gets new chairman
- Witness claims Chou lied about bad credit history
- Chou subpoenaed after release
- Taiwan should not expect foreign aid for H5N1, says CDC
- Symantec unveils latest line of Norton security products
- Macau touts heritage tour, offers affordable packages
- Porn industry gears up for mobile phones, iPods
- Grizzlies, triangle offense give Lakers fits
- McNabb makes wrong statement in Eagles\' loss
- President meets Yankees\' star Wang
- Travel show a feast for the senses
- Survey paints bleak view of educational rights
- Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra here to \'play, learn,\' says Rattle
- COA blasts UK over report
- New pension scheme will take effect December 16, says Hsieh
- ID stamping to stay for year-end poll
- Cabinet OKs bill to let parents choose surnames for children
- Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra here to \'play, learn,\' says Rattle
- MOJ\'s new policy aims to ease problem on overcrowded jails
- Yilan County race poll favors KMT
- A little bit of Bordeaux makes its way to Taipei
- Pacific Rim ministers call for flexibility
- Taiwan\'s top energy investor optimistic on solar power
- NT dollar weakens to 33.622 against U.S. greenback
- Misery and hope wash ashore from Bangladesh\'s rivers
- U.S. schools seeing high demand for Chinese language
- Nudging China toward world citizenship
- In Brief
- Billups wills struggling Pistons to victory
- No place for \'divine right\' in Land of Oz
- People add 3 years to life when exercise regularly, say experts
- Keeping informed about the bird flu
- Questions and Answers
- Tourism head says countries face strong global competition for in-bound tourism
- Ten days after ITF, preparatory commission starts planning for the next
- Pop singers are envoys of Malaysian charm
- Culture, amusements to lure tourists to Macau in 2006
- Macau\'s spectacular diversity on show at ITF
- Recreational farms now the mainstream
- Survey paints bleak view of educational rights
- Lennon killer confesses motives in documentary
- Philippines sends tourism \'Ace\'to woo locals Taiwanese investments
- Dancing through Chinese calligraphy
- WHO says it sees no signs of human-to-human transmission
- Lu demands Ma apologize in VCD row
- Malaysia Airlines shows off new client comfort
- Chinese build high-tech army within army
- Churchgoers doing better financially, economists suggest
- MIT engineers developing cheap PCs for every child in world
- All-star crowd treated to imperious display by Bryant
- Dreary effort ends in another loss for Sharks
- \'Goblet\' gang doesn\'t shy from PG-13 rating
- A new home for an old art form
- Pumpkin cake roll is really not that hard to make
- Simple Thanksgiving dishes
- OISTAT agrees to relocate headquarters to Taiwan
- OISTAT to relocate headquarters to Taiwan within next ten years
- Lawsuits fly in scandal over VCD
- Taiwan envoy hopes to up contributions to APEC
- In Brief
- Poultry farmers to be compensated fairly after cull
- Laos hands out death penalty to Taiwan men on drug charges
- China official denied visa to attend forum
- English signs need improving, travelers report
- New sleep center unveiled at TMU
- MND denies that China has hurt Taiwan in cyber attack
- Vatican official to visit Taiwan amid talk of Holy See switching diplomatic ties
- Chiu suggests Hsieh take a lie detector test
- Chen demands Ma apologize for party pensions
- China, Taiwan agree to flights during 2006 Lunar New Year
- Philippines military chief orders troops crush rebels
- Ex-publisher Black, three others indicted
- WHO gears up for bird flu pandemic at state-of-the-art \'nerve center\' in Geneva
- Irish tackle oil problems with use of peat dug from country\'s bogs
- A generation is left crippled years after the battles ended
- Regional market performances buoy Taiex totals
- German Economic vice-minister to visit Taiwan early next year
- Bank of Taiwan to merge with rival as part of reforms
- Outlook for DRAM sales said bleak
- Taiwan aims to attract young travelers
- Rangers revert to bad habits in loss to the Hurricanes
- Taipower makes short work of boys from Brazil
- Howard\'s hot hand helps Mavs escape from the horrible Hawks
- Heatherette making big waves among fashion forward
- Fantasy Fashion League perks-up football widows
- \'Girlcott\' actually promotes the enemy
- Taiwan seeks dialogue with PRC at APEC
- Chef from Perigord Daniel Chambon tempts with French cooking
- Christmas bazaar draws thousands
- Filipina wins Taipei poetry-writing contest
- In Brief
- Sinjhuang MRT line marks 10-km breakthrough in tunnel
- Lien, Soong stump for KMT hopefuls
- Zarqawi says Amman bombs not aimed at Muslims
- Block KMT, PRC ties, president tells voters
- Walking softly and sticking to big carriers
- Flames can\'t capitalize on power plays
- Jay-Z\'s friendship with LeBron may be a major Net gain
- Bank employees rap merger plan
- People and Events
- Sight-impaired worker needs our prayers
- Lessons from Christ: feed the hungry, clothe the naked and care for the sick
- In search of Sinyi\'s plum wines
- Yunlin is famous for its coffee and fun-filled amusement park
- Lugu boasts a long tradition of tea growing
- Sembilan crowned champ at DLP Cup
- Philippine tourism chief aims to offer value-added travel programs
- Former POWs pay homage to comrades at site of \' hell-camp \'
- U.S. president pushes Hu on social freedoms
- Yushchenko still seeking answers
- Chou cries in response to DPP\'s campaign attack
- Kuo urges private participation in public infrastructure projects
- Fishing commission slashes Atlantic big-eye tuna quota
- Australian wins race up Taipei 101
- \'Potter\' sets momentum for holiday season
- Coffee does body good, study says
- Kobayashi devours 67 hamburgers; considered \'greatest eater\' on earth
- In Brief
- Economic indicators in good shape, says Wu
- Airlines ride high with passengers, struggle with increasing fuel costs
- China, U.S. to work toward more flexible yuan
- Technoboom assails Spain as tech fair impresses crowds
- More job cuts, plant closures at GM expected
- New Zealand prepares to complete sweep
- Miami Hurricanes\' season loses its luster after upset loss
- Even Sixers fans have to show King James love
- Mourinho hails Cole as Chelsea returns to winning ways Henry
- Barca embarrasses Real at the Bernabeu
- Boeing signs US$4b deal with Beijing
- Hanjin to set up shipyard in China
- TSA member carriers see higher operating costs in 2006
- CKYH alliance maps out business plans for 2006
- \'Hatsu Sigma\' makes maiden call at Kaohsiung
- Religious critics say Potter not a role model for youth
- Coffee does body good, study says
- U.S. president pushes Hu on social freedoms
- Ancelotti livid as Fiorentina ends AC\'s streak
- Taiwan treated equally at APEC summit, says Lin
- Millionth visitor arrives from Japan
- Tamiflu component extracted from local plants, scientists say
- \'Pan-blue\' calls for scrapping TV foundation
- PRC investment approvals down
- Waiting in vain for a liver transplant
- According to most experts, all is not well in Sino-U.S. ties
- Amid ruin, \'a beautiful thing\' takes place in Deep South
- Ex-rocker detained in Vietnam for alleged lewd acts with minor
- Current-account surplus shrinks to US$879m
- Beijing says pressure on yuan easing
- Electronics maker Pioneer ousts chair, president as losses mount
- Taiex slip limited by gains on Wall Street
- Asian debt markets are \'where the action is\'
- Ducks still managing to find ways to lose
- Anton happy being compared with Rio
- Raptors end Heat\'s streak at four games
- Even these Colts can\'t be perfect at everything
- In Brief
- Millionth visitor arrives from Japan
- Edinger kick sends rivalry to new level
- Red Wing rushed to hospital after collapsing during game
- Taipei Fubon unveils \'A Miles\' mileage card
- Space organization gets kudos from premier
- Department of Health releases avian flu prevention handbook
- Anarchy seen as descending on Darfur
- October jobless rate at 5-year low, says DGBAS
- Sixers welcome old-fashioned rout
- \'Abstinence only\' sex education fails to prevent teen pregnancies
- Tainan\'s attractions show off its rich history
- Discover beautiful Taijiang
- Vegetable-triggered poisoning on the rise
- DPP chairman touts quality of candidates
- KMT candidates pledge to be fair
- Time magazine honors Asia\'s inspiring heroes
- PRC confirms \'major\' pollution of river after recent explosion
- Specially-prepared meal offers U.S. astronauts a taste of holiday
- Calls for teens to serve in U.S. military hit a nerve
- Japanese hero a true renaissance man
- James sparks lethargic Cavs past Celtics
- Crosby outscores Ovechkin in phenom faceoff
- Flintoff raises England\'s hopes of leveling series with Pakistan
- United fails to score under Glazers\' gaze
- Relationship between avian disease and bird migration
- About the Waterbird Society and WBFT
- Conference and science program opens
- Prosecutors call 6 for questioning in probe of TV host
- Taipei Gift Show on now at TWTC thousands
- Taipei\'s tallest indoor tree lights up for festive season
- Three millionth visitor feted
- European Union rejects Bolton\'s plan for U.N. reform
- President Chen supports decision
- Wu orders unsealing of Lafayette papers
- Chiayi magistrate election becomes \'war of roses\'
- Hsieh urges candidates to abide by election law
- Ma leads party in celebrating 111th birthday
- Poll shows Taiwan\'s image abroad better than China\'s
- Cuba ups electricity rates during crunch
- WHO seeks millions for bird flu fight
- Enemy hard to distinguish in Afghanistan
- Next target in fight against AIDS - sugar daddies
- Guerin doesn\'t post goals but pitches in for Stars\' win
- Crouch quality must lead to goals, says Benitez
- Beat of a Zen drummer
- A classic melodrama that\'s regrettably flawed
- Tex-Mex turkey on a cheesy quesadilla
- Sweet on sugar: The Southern way
- Waterbird symposium opens in Tainan
- Time magazine honors Asia\'s inspiring heroes
- President tells cardinal he hopes ties continue
- Hostage standoff in Danshui ends after seven hours
- Taiwan ready for \"super Sunday\' rallies
- East meets West in a kaleidoscope of color
- Wanted - styles for the
- Liberia\'s historic election is a triumph for African women
- Religious freedom remains a distant dream for many
- Trials may threaten peace
- No relaxing for Bush this year
- Plan a moderate Iraq exit strategy
- House arrest continues for Suu Kyi
- Safety sacrificed as China industrializes
- Upcoming federal election casts shadow on Canada aboriginal goals
- Pinochet faces rights, tax charges
- Boro\' progresses to the knockout stage of UEFA Cup
- Dayne\'s charge leads Broncos to Thanksgiving victory
- AU Optronics, MediaTek buoy Taiex index
- Thai government\'s woes hurt reforms
- Ex-press baron Conrad Black predicts \'vindication\'
- Italy vows Nestle legal move despite apology
- Taiwan now top maker of TFT-LCD\'s
- Taiwanese males trying to save faces
- Taitung County sees \"questionable\' contender in Wu
- EDC to re-examine proposal to build \' wu-Yang\' roadway
- Political parties list candidates for NCC
- Elderly urged to avoid falls in winter
- Most women desire to have own business, survey suggests
- Migrants learning new skills
- Taoyuan police arrest producer of controversial VCD after showing
- Distressed caregiver appeals for help
- Season of advent
- Waiting for Jesus the Christ
- McGee gives Texas A&M a glimpse of the future in 40-29 victory
- Moody Blues suffer another third-period loss to Wild
- Mavs finish \'Final Four\' sweep with win over Heat
- Carmakers open to talks with new Formula 1 owners
- Best as big as Woods, say American friends
- Mundell favors pegging exchange rates rates
- Chen urges voters to value landmark \'Yilan Experience\'
- Condoms, hair gel now count more
- Taking it slow and easy in the Bahamas
- Non-mainstream singers perform at indigenous peoples\' concert
- Battle continues for Thailand\'s elephant champion
- Swarovski\'s Simon Kuo aims for nothing short of perfect
- KMT urges rally crowd to oppose corruption
- Chen warns citizens Ma can never change KMT
- Sri Lanka rebels honor the fallen ahead of key speech by rebel leader
- Prehistoric remains being unearthed in Illinois
- Yang Ming starts operation at Keelung Free Trade Port
- TSA lines to introduce cost recovery plan
- AirAsia drops application for Singapore landing rights
- Supersub Inzaghi saves Milan\'s bacon
- Blackhawks lose; Kings\' Flinn suffers head injury in fight
- Welsh not getting carried away after historic win
- Robinson is Mr. Big Shot in 105-102 win over Sixers
- Hatton unifies IBF and WBA titles with explosive knockout of Maussa
- Mourinho heaps praise on Lampard
- Academics launch most comprehensive sign-langauge book
- Putin seeks stronger economics ties with Japan
- Cheng backers clash with police
- TV series spotlights local fauna
- Yilan\'s Chen denies any connection with vote-buying charges
- Saddam trial adjourned after brief witness testimony
- Taitung expos\' not motivated by politics, says prosecutor
- Emergency loan program could be revived in 2006, says CLA
- Violence continues to plague Gaza
- Black Sea oil pipelines look to bypass Turkish straits
- Hollywood\'s take on \'Geisha\' raises eyebrows in Asian region
- Virginity a weird concept that sparks many debates
- In Brief
- CHT targets 1m 3G users by end of 2006
- Inter racists reduce defender to tears
- Kidd leans Nets past Lakers in overtime win
- Giants appreciate Feely\'s effort to take the fall
- Young boy\'s death brings attention to child abuse issue
- Fifty-volume series records 100 years of Taiwan’s art history
- Local media slammed for its kidnapping reports
- Hollywood\'s take on \'Geisha\' raises eyebrows in Asian region
- HSBC to boost investment in services for Greater China
- RDEC honors government Web sites
- Taiwan may ban fruit from Japan and South Korea
- Canadian opposition ousts government
- Mystic cult leader acquitted of fraud by High Court
- Majority found to favor direct air links
- Taipei County a super battleground between Chou, Luo
- EPA announces new regulations for hot-springs resorts
- Health authorities urge adults to get screened for Hepatitis B
- In Brief
- U.S. condemns Myanmar\'s decision to extend the detention of Suu Kyi
- Undefeated Colts roll over physical Steelers
- Mavs rally past Raptors at buzzer
- Belfour hits milestone against Florida
- National Taiwan Symphony envisions setting up of Taiwan\'s Tanglewood
- NTSO Vice Director Liou publicizes 60th anniversary events
- Violinist thanks his mentor for lessons he has learned
- SCB is looking for a few good Taiwanese grads
- Violinist thanks his mentor for lessons he has learned
- Cabinet reveals plans to improve economy
- In Brief
- British stag parties strain limits of Eastern European welcome
- Canada\'s winter election expected to feature mud, snow
- In Brief
- Tom Cruise wraps up shooting in China
- Panda cub formally introduced to U.S. media
- For Marsh it's mission complete
- New Taiwan dollar up, may rise to NT$33.45 this week
- Bulgarian giant makes mark in Japanese sumo
- Islanders blow lead to Flyers
- Doomed again by slow start, Lakers fall to Spurs
- For Marsh it's mission complete
- Majority found to favor direct air links
- RDEC honors government Web sites
- Enterprises awarded for innovative products at Taipei ceremony
- On World AIDS Day, CDC vows to do more to fight epidemic
- Chen urges voters to avoid \'chaos\'
- KMT urges swift DOH action over Hu files
- Prosecutors raid Lin\'s premises on basis of vote-buying report
- In Brief
- Princess Aiko turns four; female succession debated
- Citibankers show their deep pockets to local charities
- Merck to open liquid crystal center in Taiwan
- NT$ falls, Asian currencies said to decline on Yield Gap
- Election may be seen as prelude to presidential poll, scholars say
- Surging Stars put clamps on the Sharks in 4-1 victory
- Old Trafford bids Best emotional farewell
- Hawks fall to Heat in \'one of those ugly games\'
- Broken Bond
- The culmination of Cloud Gate\'s meditative dances
- Grapes aren\'t the only fruit captured in a wine glass
- Macaroni
- Sexy outfits found as harmful to women executives\' images
- Su vows to quit if DPP fails to win 10 magistracies
- Flames prove too hot for Red Wings and Howard
- DPP, KMT face off today in \'3 in 1\' election
- Country prepares for landmark poll
- Vujacic\'s 3-pointer leads the Lakers past Jazz
- Conrad Black proclaims innocence
- Cottons back in Bangladesh as young go local
- Rebels launch brief assault in Iraq
- Cloud Gate Dance Theatre founder lauds inauguration of Taipei Arena
- On World AIDS Day, CDC vowsto do more to fight epidemic
- Chiayi, Yilan Counties change hands after decades
- Su resigns, DPP faces task of \'deep reform\'
- KMT election sweep leaves DPP gutted
- TIC giving away free Christmas CDs
- Workers to stage protest march on December 11
- Cry in the wilderness: Prepare the way of the Lord
- How to resolve family conflicts
- Foreign caregiver plays Santa to sick itinerants
- Church hosts forum on migrants\' benefits
- Followers of both ilk remain passionate over reasons to vote
- Kuomintang wins Nantou magistrate election
- election notes
- KMT takes back Taipei County after 16 years
- Mondano\'s \"hat trick\' shoots Stars past Hurricanes
- Not a night to enjoy, as Brown makes return to the Palace
- Slovakia skipper backs Beck over doping rumor
- In brief
- Hyatt kicks off \'Children\'s Gift of Hope\' campaign
- Shangri-La invites chocolate lovers to take a dip
- Watsons launches charity drive
- Tainan is where ecotourism and history meet
- Alishan - land of natural, cultural surprises
- Chievo Verona puts boot into AC\'s title aspirations
- Thailand releases prisoners for king\'s birthday
- Tens of thousands march for Hong Kong democracy
- Chou sets priorities for Taipei County
- Standard Chartered\'s Sampson seeks graduates with best \'fit\'
- Italians show \'ultra\' passion for soccer
- Doubles win puts Croats close to Davis Cup glory
- Loss seen pressing Chen to change stance on China
- No major changes to policy despite defeat, says MAC
- In Brief
- In Brief
- Volunteers stalk HIV ignorance on a trek around India
- Fed chairman bows out of G-7 with a flourish
- Call centers are bright lights for the Philippine economy
- Dealers say recent optimism may lead to bull run
- China\'s economy to grow by 9.4% this year, official says
- IMO: shipping to play important global role
- TSA lines continue to play catch-up in cost recovery
- CP Ships, Hapag-Lloyd plan to launch Australasian trade
- Hapag-Lloyd christens mega containership
- Kalmar establishes India subsidiary
- More women found having breast implants
- In Brief
- USC toes line against UCLA all game
- Cavaliers seemed destined to lose from start against the Clippers
- McDonald capitalizes on power play to give Mighty Ducks 2-1 win over Thrashers
- Crouch finally gets off the mark
- Excitement missing as Taylor wins dull rematch
- In Celebration of 78th Birthday of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej and the National Day of Thailand
- Taiwan Mobile spreading joy through special prepaid phone card discount
- Thailand under beloved monarch celebrates ever-growing ties with Taiwan
- Saturday elections a victory for democracy, Lu declares
- China cracks down on Tibetan monks
- Scientists link stress to high cholesterol
- “Scent of a Woman” sees diverse female images
- European Film Awards honors \'Hidden,\'Connery
- Chen expects to decide Cabinet changes soon
- Suns win 6th straight, close in on first in Pacific
- Bureau issues cold weather alert as temperatures drop
- Cave-ins strike Kaohsiung MRT construction site
- Suicide bomber kills 5 in Israel
- SEF offers services to \'taishang\'
- Legislators back plan for air links via Taipei airport
- EPA, Yam set up environmentally friendly online shopping site
- Hong Kong democrats, Tsang set for showdown
- MOFA chief says blaming president for failure \'unfair\'
- Tougher measures against corruption seen as necessary to restore public faith
- Concept of God having a wife lifts some eyebrows
- Surviving at Real Madrid is mission impossible
- Defense key as Giants all but secure NFC East
- Cole strikes as five-star City heaps misery on the Addicks
- Turner and Redford honored for their artistic contributions
- OISTAT agrees to relocate headquarters to Taiwan
- Fifty-volume series records 100 years of Taiwan\'s art history
- Senators are NHL\'s version of the Colts
- WU, Cathay United launch remittance card
- Premier faces questions over MRT, election woes
- WWF may have found new species of mammal in Borneo
- Hou views avian flu precautions as justified
- In Brief
- In Brief
- Six Sri Lankan troops die in attack
- DPP cannot wait to launch reform
- In Brief
- A cautious China to host, negotiate crucial WTO talks
- Japan ready to make \'painful\' concessions
- Birmingham falls to West Ham
- Timberwolves begin to find chemistry on road
- Seahawks rout generous Eagles, 42-0
- Hou views avian flu precautions as justified
- U.N. urged not to block journalists from Taiwan
- Hong Kong democrats, Tsang set for showdown
- Number of young poor hits all-time high
- Rangers break Scots\' Champions League drought
- V-card a mobile way of sending Christmas cheer
- DPP names Lu as interim chair
- Clashes erupt in Egypt after Muslim party\'s gain in poll
- Doctors punished after campaign stunt
- Proposed bill aims to ban cell phone antenna sites in residential areas
- Chimpanzee goes bananas over touch-screen computer at U.S. zoo
- World\'s first face transplant patient pleads for a quiet recovery
- In Brief
- Seoul court slams Windows monopoly Software giant cited for unfair trade practices
- Concerns over bank sector push Taiex lower
- Former phenom Thornton gets fresh start in San Jose
- Aussies survive in thrilling win
- Beckham called richest of England\'s footballers
- Yulon faces stiff challenge to defend basketball title
- Mavericks too tough for Pacers
- Promising economic outlook may lift New Taiwan dollar
- Watsons opens state-of-art distribution center
- Hsieh calls for parties to work together
- Plan to overhaul Executive Yuan gains consensus
- Baghdad bus bombing kills at least 30
- OPEC said happy with the status quo
- European Union seems far away in southeast Turkey
- Knicks\' cold shooting in fourth quarter costs them dear
- Familiar result after promising start for Panthers
- Escape to Yilan
- Staying in Yilan
- John Lennon is still larger than life
- Roll player
- Quick-cooking barley is a boon to soups
- Entertainer apologizes formallyfor remarks over Muslim culture
- Beethoven died of lead poisoning, study says
- Texas Instruments launches new technologies
- Chai throws hat in ring for chair of ruling party