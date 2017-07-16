Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, July 16, 2017

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;84;75;Considerable clouds;83;76;SW;10;77%;66%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;113;96;Partly sunny and hot;113;94;NNW;8;31%;3%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;103;71;Sunny and hot;104;69;W;9;27%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sun;82;70;Mostly sunny;82;69;E;10;52%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;70;58;Periods of sun;71;55;NE;6;63%;2%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partial sunshine;67;56;Rather cloudy;66;55;WSW;9;74%;44%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and beautiful;98;68;Sunny and pleasant;93;68;SSW;7;15%;1%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower in the p.m.;71;53;A few showers;72;51;W;10;46%;70%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and drizzle;66;44;Cooler;57;36;S;13;48%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;87;69;Showers and t-storms;81;67;NNW;10;67%;82%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;56;48;Rather cloudy;59;52;NW;8;70%;30%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;118;86;Sunny and hot;120;89;NW;15;9%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;95;74;Partly sunny;92;75;SSW;7;56%;38%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;82;68;Cloudy;82;69;W;13;62%;35%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;77;A t-storm in spots;86;79;SW;8;81%;96%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;86;72;Partly sunny;84;72;ESE;9;66%;5%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;93;77;Partly sunny;93;77;ENE;5;64%;30%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;78;54;Sunny and delightful;84;57;S;5;37%;4%;7

Berlin, Germany;A shower in the p.m.;70;58;Partly sunny;70;52;W;7;63%;16%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A bit of rain;67;48;Cloudy;65;50;SE;8;72%;67%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;Mostly sunny;77;50;ESE;8;44%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, warmer;76;55;A t-storm in spots;81;62;N;7;43%;64%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;74;62;A shower or t-storm;73;57;ENE;5;76%;56%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;67;60;Warmer with some sun;81;58;NE;8;54%;30%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;76;51;A t-storm in spots;81;58;NNW;5;39%;64%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;49;36;Chilly with sunshine;47;35;WNW;10;47%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;87;62;Partly sunny, nice;87;63;NW;5;30%;10%;7

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;88;78;Cloudy;88;79;WSW;10;69%;33%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;105;77;Sunny and hot;105;79;ENE;7;25%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sun and clouds;55;46;Areas of low clouds;57;47;NNW;9;54%;3%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;71;A t-storm in spots;82;72;SE;4;63%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Cloudy and very warm;93;82;Rather cloudy, warm;98;83;WSW;12;53%;43%;7

Chicago, United States;Cooler;73;65;Nice with sunshine;76;65;ENE;8;63%;14%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;89;79;Showers around;87;80;WSW;8;75%;82%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little a.m. rain;64;52;Clouds and sun;67;54;W;13;55%;26%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;86;79;Clouds and sun;86;78;WNW;8;74%;34%;9

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;92;77;Clouds and sun;93;76;SE;6;58%;27%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;69;Some sun, a shower;88;71;S;10;69%;43%;6

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;97;83;A t-storm in spots;94;83;SE;5;74%;83%;9

Denver, United States;Sunny intervals;87;62;Partly sunny, warmer;94;63;W;7;31%;51%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;96;81;A t-storm in spots;95;82;S;6;70%;68%;9

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;94;71;Mostly sunny;90;71;SE;5;59%;38%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;67;49;Mostly sunny;69;53;ESE;9;66%;6%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;96;69;Mostly sunny, nice;92;68;N;7;24%;2%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny, humid;78;72;Some sun;79;72;ENE;13;78%;1%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Tropical storm;91;77;Rain and wind;83;76;ESE;17;98%;85%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;75;41;Sunny and nice;76;46;SE;7;35%;8%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;E;5;70%;52%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;74;49;A t-shower, cooler;63;50;W;13;84%;75%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;88;78;Couple of t-storms;87;77;S;10;81%;89%;5

Hong Kong, China;A stray thunderstorm;88;80;A t-storm or two;86;78;SSE;11;83%;84%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;87;76;A shower or two;86;76;ENE;17;54%;82%;11

Hyderabad, India;A few showers;81;73;Cloudy;83;73;W;11;68%;81%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, humid;97;80;A strong t-storm;93;79;NE;10;73%;71%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;82;73;A t-storm in spots;80;72;NE;17;65%;84%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;88;74;Partly sunny, nice;89;76;SE;5;55%;44%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and hot;106;84;Clouds and sun, hot;104;85;NNE;9;35%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;68;34;Partly sunny;62;34;N;6;35%;3%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, warm;98;67;Sunshine and warm;95;66;NNW;7;27%;10%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;81;Partly sunny, nice;89;79;W;9;71%;55%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy thunderstorm;84;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;68;SSE;6;77%;77%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;A little a.m. rain;106;81;A passing shower;101;81;S;14;41%;60%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;75;50;Partly sunny;78;54;W;6;42%;4%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A t-storm in spots;91;80;ENE;15;61%;47%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;82;68;Rather cloudy;85;68;WSW;6;61%;37%;3

Kolkata, India;A shower or t-storm;94;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;80;SE;6;74%;66%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;92;77;Turning sunny;92;76;ESE;5;68%;44%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;63;31;Periods of sun, mild;58;27;NE;7;40%;30%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;82;76;A t-storm in spots;83;76;SW;8;78%;76%;4

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;68;60;Mostly sunny;69;60;SSE;8;68%;4%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;85;64;Partly sunny, nice;79;64;WNW;6;65%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;75;56;Nice with some sun;75;58;E;8;54%;6%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Partly cloudy;89;69;Partly sunny;88;68;SSW;6;54%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;78;66;Partly sunny, nice;76;64;SSW;6;73%;3%;6

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;100;71;Very hot;99;70;SSE;6;28%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;88;82;High clouds;88;82;WSW;8;66%;29%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;88;74;Nice with some sun;89;73;NNE;5;63%;23%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;87;78;A thunderstorm;91;78;E;5;70%;73%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds rolling in;52;47;Mostly cloudy;57;49;N;22;65%;67%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;53;A shower or t-storm;74;53;SE;4;57%;80%;13

Miami, United States;A shower or two;89;80;Couple of t-storms;89;79;SSW;7;74%;78%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;65;49;A shower;69;49;WSW;8;63%;80%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;85;77;A stray shower;85;77;SSW;14;74%;73%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;51;42;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;40;W;14;51%;4%;3

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm in spots;78;64;Showers around;78;65;SSE;1;76%;78%;6

Moscow, Russia;A few showers;76;55;A shower in spots;68;54;WSW;8;63%;48%;3

Mumbai, India;Rain and drizzle;86;80;Showers, some heavy;87;78;WSW;13;82%;92%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;76;53;Turning cloudy;77;54;SE;7;56%;33%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;85;72;Partly sunny, humid;85;72;SSE;7;65%;22%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;100;71;Sunny and very warm;97;72;WNW;9;47%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;75;55;Some sun, pleasant;74;55;NE;7;62%;11%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;92;76;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SSW;7;68%;64%;7

Oslo, Norway;Morning rain;72;47;Mostly cloudy;70;49;W;9;43%;4%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm in spots;79;60;Rain and a t-storm;76;60;SW;4;81%;76%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;83;77;A passing shower;82;77;ESE;20;74%;80%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;85;75;Couple of t-storms;86;76;NNW;5;82%;77%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;88;75;A few showers;89;76;ENE;5;77%;89%;10

Paris, France;Turning sunny;82;62;Partly sunny;85;67;NE;5;50%;25%;6

Perth, Australia;Becoming cloudy;64;50;Partly sunny;67;52;NE;8;61%;22%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;SSW;9;79%;88%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;88;77;A t-storm around;86;76;SE;7;77%;74%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;74;A t-storm in spots;93;75;ESE;5;55%;45%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;73;58;Showers and t-storms;74;53;NNE;7;67%;77%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;91;74;Mainly cloudy;90;74;S;6;67%;44%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Brief p.m. showers;75;51;A bit of rain;76;52;SSW;9;52%;66%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;92;71;Decreasing clouds;92;68;SSW;7;56%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;81;73;Sunshine, a shower;81;72;SSE;11;57%;55%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;52;47;Low clouds;54;52;SSE;10;65%;68%;1

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;68;51;A thundershower;69;53;WSW;10;75%;76%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;82;65;Plenty of sunshine;84;67;W;4;57%;55%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;112;85;Clouds and sun;112;83;ENE;8;9%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;88;61;Plenty of sun;91;63;E;7;28%;3%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;69;56;Cloudy with showers;67;54;SW;10;84%;96%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;75;56;Partly cloudy;69;56;WSW;12;59%;2%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;79;63;Couple of t-storms;79;65;E;5;76%;79%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;87;78;A shower in spots;86;79;E;10;72%;55%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;66;A t-storm in spots;77;66;ENE;6;97%;73%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;83;66;Clouds and sun;87;60;WNW;8;19%;1%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, cold;44;28;Sunny and warmer;59;41;ENE;3;21%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;75;A t-storm in spots;85;74;N;6;79%;72%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;94;54;Partly sunny;90;55;NW;6;48%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Sunshine and nice;69;53;Sunny and nice;72;53;NNE;7;52%;2%;7

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;84;76;A shower or t-storm;88;75;S;5;79%;73%;5

Shanghai, China;Very hot;99;84;Some sun, very hot;99;84;SSE;11;56%;22%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;88;78;A t-storm in spots;86;77;SSE;11;73%;55%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler with rain;64;57;Spotty showers;68;56;SSE;9;75%;76%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;78;Sunshine and nice;87;80;E;13;73%;68%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Afternoon rain;74;54;A shower or t-storm;71;54;WSW;13;56%;59%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;63;49;Clouds and sun;67;52;NW;7;59%;5%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;94;78;Hot with some sun;98;80;WNW;4;55%;44%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;68;51;A thundershower;65;53;WSW;13;81%;76%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, pleasant;95;66;Sunny and pleasant;94;64;N;9;26%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;90;65;Sunny and very warm;92;66;NE;9;28%;4%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and nice;97;76;Mostly sunny, nice;97;77;NE;6;20%;1%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;94;75;Brilliant sunshine;92;75;N;8;47%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;82;63;Pleasant and warmer;90;62;ENE;5;35%;11%;8

Tokyo, Japan;High clouds and warm;92;79;A t-storm in spots;92;76;S;9;63%;74%;7

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm in spots;74;61;Some sun;74;60;NNW;5;83%;3%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;85;76;Partly sunny;85;72;ENE;10;60%;27%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;71;Mostly sunny;88;67;ENE;11;46%;1%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;86;67;A t-storm in spots;81;51;NNW;11;44%;67%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Partial sunshine;69;52;Increasing clouds;74;55;S;6;49%;1%;6

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warmer;75;54;A t-storm in spots;81;60;NNW;6;41%;64%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Showers and t-storms;90;76;Rain and wind;80;75;SE;11;90%;96%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of sun;68;51;A shower or t-storm;64;49;W;9;78%;78%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Nice with some sun;74;54;A shower or t-storm;71;51;NW;8;75%;73%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;56;50;A little rain;55;46;S;22;93%;86%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;81;76;Showers and t-storms;83;77;WSW;7;84%;86%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;91;64;Sunny and very warm;93;65;NE;5;34%;4%;9

