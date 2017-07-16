Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, July 16, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;29;24;Considerable clouds;28;24;SW;15;77%;66%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;45;35;Partly sunny and hot;45;34;NNW;13;31%;3%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;39;22;Sunny and hot;40;21;W;14;27%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sun;28;21;Mostly sunny;28;21;E;16;52%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;21;14;Periods of sun;22;13;NE;10;63%;2%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partial sunshine;19;13;Rather cloudy;19;13;WSW;14;74%;44%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and beautiful;37;20;Sunny and pleasant;34;20;SSW;11;15%;1%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower in the p.m.;22;11;A few showers;22;10;W;16;46%;70%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and drizzle;19;7;Cooler;14;2;S;21;48%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;31;21;Showers and t-storms;27;20;NNW;15;67%;82%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;13;9;Rather cloudy;15;11;NW;14;70%;30%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;48;30;Sunny and hot;49;31;NW;24;9%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;35;23;Partly sunny;33;24;SSW;11;56%;38%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;20;Cloudy;28;21;W;21;62%;35%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SW;14;81%;96%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;Partly sunny;29;22;ESE;14;66%;5%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;34;25;Partly sunny;34;25;ENE;7;64%;30%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;26;12;Sunny and delightful;29;14;S;8;37%;4%;7

Berlin, Germany;A shower in the p.m.;21;15;Partly sunny;21;11;W;11;63%;16%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A bit of rain;20;9;Cloudy;19;10;SE;13;72%;67%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;Mostly sunny;25;10;ESE;13;44%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, warmer;24;13;A t-storm in spots;27;17;N;12;43%;64%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;23;17;A shower or t-storm;23;14;ENE;9;76%;56%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;19;15;Warmer with some sun;27;15;NE;13;54%;30%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;25;10;A t-storm in spots;27;14;NNW;8;39%;64%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;10;2;Chilly with sunshine;8;2;WNW;15;47%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;30;16;Partly sunny, nice;31;17;NW;9;30%;10%;7

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;31;26;Cloudy;31;26;WSW;17;69%;33%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;41;25;Sunny and hot;41;26;ENE;12;25%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sun and clouds;13;8;Areas of low clouds;14;8;NNW;15;54%;3%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;22;A t-storm in spots;28;22;SE;6;63%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Cloudy and very warm;34;28;Rather cloudy, warm;37;28;WSW;19;53%;43%;7

Chicago, United States;Cooler;23;18;Nice with sunshine;24;18;ENE;13;63%;14%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Showers around;30;27;WSW;13;75%;82%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little a.m. rain;18;11;Clouds and sun;19;12;W;21;55%;26%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;30;26;Clouds and sun;30;26;WNW;13;74%;34%;9

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;33;25;Clouds and sun;34;25;SE;9;58%;27%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;20;Some sun, a shower;31;21;S;16;69%;43%;6

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;36;29;A t-storm in spots;35;28;SE;7;74%;83%;9

Denver, United States;Sunny intervals;30;16;Partly sunny, warmer;35;17;W;11;31%;51%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;36;27;A t-storm in spots;35;28;S;9;70%;68%;9

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;32;22;SE;8;59%;38%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;19;10;Mostly sunny;21;12;ESE;14;66%;6%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;35;21;Mostly sunny, nice;33;20;N;12;24%;2%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny, humid;25;22;Some sun;26;22;ENE;21;78%;1%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Tropical storm;33;25;Rain and wind;28;25;ESE;28;98%;85%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;24;5;Sunny and nice;25;8;SE;11;35%;8%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;9;70%;52%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;23;9;A t-shower, cooler;17;10;W;20;84%;75%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Couple of t-storms;30;25;S;15;81%;89%;5

Hong Kong, China;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;A t-storm or two;30;25;SSE;18;83%;84%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;24;A shower or two;30;24;ENE;27;54%;82%;11

Hyderabad, India;A few showers;27;23;Cloudy;28;23;W;18;68%;81%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, humid;36;27;A strong t-storm;34;26;NE;15;73%;71%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;28;23;A t-storm in spots;27;22;NE;28;65%;84%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;31;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;SE;8;55%;44%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and hot;41;29;Clouds and sun, hot;40;30;NNE;15;35%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;20;1;Partly sunny;17;1;N;10;35%;3%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, warm;37;20;Sunshine and warm;35;19;NNW;11;27%;10%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;27;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;W;14;71%;55%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy thunderstorm;29;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;20;SSE;9;77%;77%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;A little a.m. rain;41;27;A passing shower;38;27;S;23;41%;60%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;24;10;Partly sunny;25;12;W;10;42%;4%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;27;ENE;24;61%;47%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;28;20;Rather cloudy;29;20;WSW;9;61%;37%;3

Kolkata, India;A shower or t-storm;34;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;27;SE;10;74%;66%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;33;25;Turning sunny;33;24;ESE;8;68%;44%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;17;-1;Periods of sun, mild;14;-3;NE;12;40%;30%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;28;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SW;13;78%;76%;4

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;20;15;Mostly sunny;20;16;SSE;13;68%;4%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;30;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;WNW;10;65%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;24;13;Nice with some sun;24;15;E;13;54%;6%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Partly cloudy;32;21;Partly sunny;31;20;SSW;10;54%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;19;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;SSW;9;73%;3%;6

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;38;22;Very hot;37;21;SSE;10;28%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;31;28;High clouds;31;28;WSW;12;66%;29%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;Nice with some sun;32;23;NNE;8;63%;23%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;31;25;A thunderstorm;33;25;E;8;70%;73%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds rolling in;11;8;Mostly cloudy;14;9;N;35;65%;67%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;A shower or t-storm;23;12;SE;7;57%;80%;13

Miami, United States;A shower or two;32;27;Couple of t-storms;32;26;SSW;12;74%;78%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;18;10;A shower;20;9;WSW;13;63%;80%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;29;25;A stray shower;29;25;SSW;23;74%;73%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;11;6;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;5;W;23;51%;4%;3

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm in spots;26;18;Showers around;26;18;SSE;2;76%;78%;6

Moscow, Russia;A few showers;24;13;A shower in spots;20;12;WSW;13;63%;48%;3

Mumbai, India;Rain and drizzle;30;27;Showers, some heavy;31;26;WSW;21;82%;92%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;24;11;Turning cloudy;25;12;SE;11;56%;33%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;29;22;Partly sunny, humid;29;22;SSE;12;65%;22%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;38;22;Sunny and very warm;36;22;WNW;14;47%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;24;13;Some sun, pleasant;24;13;NE;11;62%;11%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SSW;11;68%;64%;7

Oslo, Norway;Morning rain;22;8;Mostly cloudy;21;10;W;15;43%;4%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm in spots;26;15;Rain and a t-storm;25;15;SW;7;81%;76%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;28;25;A passing shower;28;25;ESE;32;74%;80%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;30;24;Couple of t-storms;30;24;NNW;8;82%;77%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;31;24;A few showers;32;24;ENE;9;77%;89%;10

Paris, France;Turning sunny;28;17;Partly sunny;29;20;NE;9;50%;25%;6

Perth, Australia;Becoming cloudy;18;10;Partly sunny;20;11;NE;12;61%;22%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;SSW;15;79%;88%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;31;25;A t-storm around;30;25;SE;11;77%;74%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;8;55%;45%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;23;14;Showers and t-storms;23;12;NNE;12;67%;77%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;33;23;Mainly cloudy;32;23;S;9;67%;44%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Brief p.m. showers;24;10;A bit of rain;24;11;SSW;15;52%;66%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;33;22;Decreasing clouds;33;20;SSW;11;56%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;27;23;Sunshine, a shower;27;22;SSE;18;57%;55%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;11;8;Low clouds;12;11;SSE;16;65%;68%;1

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;20;11;A thundershower;20;12;WSW;16;75%;76%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;28;19;Plenty of sunshine;29;20;W;7;57%;55%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;45;29;Clouds and sun;45;28;ENE;12;9%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;31;16;Plenty of sun;33;17;E;11;28%;3%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;21;14;Cloudy with showers;20;12;SW;17;84%;96%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;24;13;Partly cloudy;21;13;WSW;19;59%;2%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;26;17;Couple of t-storms;26;18;E;8;76%;79%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;31;25;A shower in spots;30;26;E;16;72%;55%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;A t-storm in spots;25;19;ENE;10;97%;73%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;28;19;Clouds and sun;31;15;WNW;13;19%;1%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, cold;6;-2;Sunny and warmer;15;5;ENE;5;21%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;N;9;79%;72%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;34;12;Partly sunny;32;13;NW;9;48%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Sunshine and nice;21;12;Sunny and nice;22;12;NNE;11;52%;2%;7

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A shower or t-storm;31;24;S;8;79%;73%;5

Shanghai, China;Very hot;37;29;Some sun, very hot;37;29;SSE;18;56%;22%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;31;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SSE;18;73%;55%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler with rain;18;14;Spotty showers;20;13;SSE;14;75%;76%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;Sunshine and nice;30;27;E;22;73%;68%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Afternoon rain;23;12;A shower or t-storm;22;12;WSW;21;56%;59%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;17;9;Clouds and sun;19;11;NW;12;59%;5%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;35;26;Hot with some sun;36;26;WNW;7;55%;44%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;20;11;A thundershower;18;12;WSW;21;81%;76%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, pleasant;35;19;Sunny and pleasant;34;18;N;14;26%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;32;18;Sunny and very warm;33;19;NE;15;28%;4%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and nice;36;25;Mostly sunny, nice;36;25;NE;10;20%;1%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;35;24;Brilliant sunshine;34;24;N;13;47%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;28;17;Pleasant and warmer;32;17;ENE;8;35%;11%;8

Tokyo, Japan;High clouds and warm;34;26;A t-storm in spots;34;24;S;14;63%;74%;7

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm in spots;24;16;Some sun;23;16;NNW;8;83%;3%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;30;24;Partly sunny;30;22;ENE;16;60%;27%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;22;Mostly sunny;31;19;ENE;18;46%;1%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;30;19;A t-storm in spots;27;11;NNW;18;44%;67%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Partial sunshine;21;11;Increasing clouds;24;13;S;9;49%;1%;6

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warmer;24;12;A t-storm in spots;27;16;NNW;10;41%;64%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Showers and t-storms;32;24;Rain and wind;27;24;SE;17;90%;96%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of sun;20;10;A shower or t-storm;18;9;W;15;78%;78%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Nice with some sun;23;12;A shower or t-storm;22;11;NW;12;75%;73%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;13;10;A little rain;13;8;S;35;93%;86%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;27;25;Showers and t-storms;28;25;WSW;12;84%;86%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;33;18;Sunny and very warm;34;18;NE;8;34%;4%;9

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius