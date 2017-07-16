Patskevich, Kolesnichenko get Russia's 3rd gold of worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Alexandra Patskevich and Svetlana Kolesnichenko earned Russia its third gold medal of the world swimming championships by winning the women's duet technical synchronized swimming title on Sunday.

The Russian pair earned a total of 94.0775 points to edge Chinese twins Jiang Wenwen and Jiang Tingting by 0.974 points.

Yelyzaveta Yakhno and Anna Voloshyna claimed the bronze for Ukraine.

Kolesnichenko, who won the solo technical title Saturday for her first gold in an individual event, claimed her 14th gold overall at the worlds, equaling Anastasia Davydova's tally. Only compatriots Svetlana Romashina (22) and Natalia Ishchenko (20) have more.

Aurelie Muller of France defended her 10K open water swimming title, finishing in 2 hours and 13.70 seconds, beating Samantha Arevalo of Ecuador by 3.30 seconds.