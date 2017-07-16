Australian Rules football results

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Results of weekend Australian Football League (Australian Rules football) matches:
|Round 17
West Coast 11.8 (74), Fremantle 5.14 (44)
Western Bulldogs 12.10 (82), Carlton 9.8 (62)
Richmond 16.16 (112), Brisbane 12.9 (81)
Adelaide 17.14 (116), Melbourne 10.10 (70)
Sydney 14.12 (96), Greater Western Sydney 12.11 (83)
Collingwood 15.13 (103), Gold Coast 13.10 (88)
Port Adelaide 19.13 (127), North Melbourne 8.9 (57)
Geelong 13.10 (88), Hawthorn 12.13 (85)
Essendon 17.16 (118), St. Kilda 7.15 (57)