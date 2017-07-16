Korean jet loses radio contact, escorted to German airport

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a South Korean airliner headed for Switzerland was escorted to Stuttgart Airport by two German military jets after losing radio contact.

Police said officials determined after the Boeing 777 landed safely on Saturday evening that there was a problem with the aircraft's radio equipment. They said Sunday that they received some 250 calls from residents because of sonic booms caused by the two fighter jets.

The German news agency dpa reported that Stuttgart Airport said the 211 passengers on the Korean Air flight from Seoul to Zurich had to spend the night on cots in a terminal because it wasn't possible to organize buses at the late hour and there weren't enough hotel beds available.

The passengers were taken to Switzerland by bus early Sunday.