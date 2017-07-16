NBA player Jeremy Lin arrives in Taiwan Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese-American NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) landed in Taiwan Sunday morning for an eight-day visit as the first stop of his Asia tour, reports said.

Lin greeted every one during a brief interview, “I am happy to be back to Taiwan,” adding “I hope to see a lot of fans. I will meet you in Taipei and Taichung.”

Lin arrived at the airport around 5 a.m., but still saw hundreds of fans welcoming him warmly at the reception hall. He took dozens of minutes to sign for his fans.

Lin is attending the event of a sports brand in Taipei’s Xinyi District this evening joined by Taiwanese pop singer Jam Hsiao (蕭敬騰).

Lin will stay in Taiwan until July 23 before flying to China to continue his tour. He will attend commercial and charity events from July 16 to 19 in Taipei. Starting from July 20, he will be teaching at a basketball camp at the National Taiwan University of Sport (國立台灣體育運動大學) in Taichung for two days. There will also be two seminars in which Lin will share his experience as a professional basketball player.



Jeremy Lin is an NBA player now serving the Brooklyn Nets team.