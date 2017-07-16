Separate screening of large electronics for US-bound flights starts Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Starting from Monday, randomly selected U.S.-bound passengers at Taiwan's international airports will be asked to take electronic devices larger than a smartphone out of their carry-on bags at screening lanes for separate screening, said Taiwan's Civil Aeronautics Administration (民航局).

"The new security measures are implemented to align with the U.S.’s request," said the CAA.

The CAA said that the explosives-detection devices are now in place at airport terminals. Passengers flying to the U.S. with electronics larger than a smartphone, such as tablets, laptops, e-readers, DVD players, game consoles, and cameras will be asked to send their devices for separate screening before boarding.

“It will take roughly three minutes for a passenger to complete the extra security check. It is suggested that passengers leave their electronics in the luggage,” said the CAA.



“The drill of the new security measures began on July 14,” said the CAA, adding “passengers will not be notified if they are selected for a check until they arrive at the screening lane.”



The Reuters reported that the new security measures for detecting possible explosives announced by the U.S. on June 29 would affect about 325,000 passengers a day who travel from 280 airports around the world to the U.S..