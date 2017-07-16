Pre-dawn house fire in eastern China kills 22 residents

BEIJING (AP) — A pre-dawn fire in a two-story house in eastern China has killed 22 people and injured three.

The city of Changshu in Jiangsu province, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Shanghai, said Sunday in a brief social media post that the fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. The post says authorities have put out the fire and finished cleaning the scene.

The cause remains under investigation.

It's not clear how many residents survived.

An earlier report by the official Xinhua News Agency said more than 20 people lived in the house, citing unnamed sources.