Badminton queen of Taiwan Tai Tzu-ying expects best condition at Taipei Universiade

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s world No. 1 badminton player Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) is training according to regimens designed by her coach and said she hoped she could be in the best condition at Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade a little more than a month away.

Taipei Universiade will be held from August 19 - 30. Tai became world No. 1 in women's singles in December 2016 after winning Hong Kong Open, and has ranked No. 1 since then. Since reaching the top of the ranking, she has won six consecutive tournaments, including the BWF Super Series Finals, All England Open Badminton Championships, the Malaysia Open, the 2017 Singapore Super Series, and the Badminton Asia Championships.

With the world No. 1 ranking and the recent victories, Tai is now an overwhelming favorite to win at Taipei Universiade.

The badminton tickets reportedly sold out quickly, an indication that the home crowds are eager to root for the home team and the badminton queen.

Tai said she likes the feeling of competing in her home country in a familiar environment with familiar food and passionate support of her fans.

Starting to learn how to play badminton as a third grader in elementary school, she is now a graduate student at University of Taipei.