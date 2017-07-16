Taiwan, Poland sign MoU on agriculture

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan and Poland have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on agricultural cooperation, said Lin Chia-rong, deputy director of the Ministry of Agriculture International Department.

Following the Netherlands, France, and Hungary, Poland became the fourth European country to sign an MoU of cooperation in the areas of agriculture with Taiwan.

Representatives from both sides have signed the MoU on behalf of the two governments in June, to create a platform that brings the agricultural sector of both sides together, and enhance agricultural cooperation in areas such as food safety inspection and animal-plant quarantine.

The two countries are expected to benefit form each other’s experience in the field of agricultural development, Lin said.

With the signing of the MoU, Lin said the two countries will facilitate exchanges and take concrete steps to implement the MoU, conduct practical cooperation and expand cooperation outcomes.

In addition to Europe, Taiwan has also completed the signing of agriculture MoUs with seven South and Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, India, Myanmar, as well as Australia, as part of the government’s “New Southbound Policy.”