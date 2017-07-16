Taiwan’s Chan Hao-Ching and her teammate loses at Wimbledon 2017 ladies' doubles final, 6-0, 6-0

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taiwanese tennis player Chan Hao-Ching (詹皓晴) and her teammate Monica Niculescu lost to Olympic Champions Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina at Wimbledon ladies' doubles final, 6-0, 6-0.

Chan and Niculescu were playing just their second event together, though Chan was previously one half of a successful sister act with Chan Yung-Jan (詹詠然). That experience gap proved costly against the No.2 seeds.

Chan and Niculescu had opportunities to get on the board late in the second set, but the Russian duo Makarova and Vesnina closed the door every time, employing effortless doubles strategies behind stellar serving to secure the title after 55 minutes on court.

With the first point occurring at 9:28 p.m. local time, the match lasted less than an hour after Makarova and Vesnina navigated through several tense early games.

"When we finished the match, I told Elena, 'It's 6-0, 6-0, but it doesn't seem like that.' It was very close match, especially second set. They had couple chances. But we were like, we won't give them anything. "

(The video is from Wimbledon YouTube)

"We knew if we give them a little chance, the momentum can change. They're in the final. They won five matches here, so they are good. They're in a good shape.

The win puts the Olympic champions one major title away from the Career Slam, with the Australian Open the only one missing from their resumé after a win at the 2013 French Open and another at the 2014 US Open.