McCain surgery for blood clot could complicate Senate vote

PHOENIX (AP) — Sen. John McCain's absence from the Senate next week as he recovers from surgery for a blood clot could complicate the Senate vote on health care.

The GOP's prospect for advancing health care legislation is already on the brink.

Surgeons in Phoenix removed a blood clot from above McCain's left eye on Friday. The 80-year-old Arizona Republican has been advised by doctors to remain in the state next week.

A close vote has already been predicted to pass the GOP health care bill, with all Democrats and independents coming out against it and some Republicans opposed or undecided.

With the GOP holding a 52-48 majority, they can afford to lose only two Republicans. Vice President Mike Pence would break a tie for final passage.