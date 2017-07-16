WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

LONDON — Garbine Muguruza powers her way to her first title at Wimbledon and second at a Grand Slam tournament, beating a fading Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0. At 37, Williams was bidding for her sixth championship at the grass-court major, 17 years after her first. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 840 words, photos.

— TEN--Wimbledon-Venus — Venus Williams falls short of 6th Wimbledon title at age 37. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 820 words, photos.

— TEN--Wimbledon-Doubles — Kubot-Melo, Makarova-Vesnina win doubles titles. SENT: 430 words, photos.

RODEZ, France — A short and steep climb to the finish in the southern town of Rodez is surprisingly enough for Chris Froome and his mighty Sky team to recover the Tour de France yellow jersey they lost two days before in the Pyrenees. By John Leicester and Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 780 words, photos.

— CYC--Tour de France-Taste of the Tour — Pilgrims and lentils on Tour's Stage 15. By Samuel Petrequin and John Leicester. SENT: 490 words, photos.

SILVERSTONE, England — Through all of the turbulence in Lewis Hamilton's life, a return to his home circuit provides soothing certainty. For a fifth successive year, Hamilton will start the British Grand Prix from pole on Sunday after a record-setting Silverstone lap qualified him ahead of Ferrari rivals Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel. By Rob Harris. SENT: 610 words, photos.

NOTTINGHAM, England — South Africa takes control of the second test against England and sees a way back into the series after a tumultuous second day when 15 wickets fall and the Proteas emerge with a 205-run lead and nine wickets in hand. SENT: 480 words, photos.

IRVINE, Scotland — Ian Poulter controls his swing, ball, and temperament in what he describes as "brutally tough conditions" to move in sight of his first worldwide title in 4 1/2 years at the Scottish Open. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 700 words, photos.

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey — Shanshan Feng of China is in front by two strokes entering the third round of the U.S. Women's Open. President Donald Trump is expected in his box on the course bearing his name. By Tom Canavan. SENT: 700 words, photos.

— GLF--John Deere Classic — Rodgers maintains 2-stroke lead at John Deere Classic. SENT: 560 words, photos.

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Australia's Maddison Keeney claims redemption and Russia snatches two gold medals on a day that ends in disappointment for China at the world swimming championships. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 460 words, photos.

— DIV--Worlds — Redemption for Australia's Keeney with springboard gold. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 480 words, photos.

BOSTON — A baseball schedule can play havoc with sleep, but some major league teams are trying to combat the grind of the long season by giving their players a place to catch some shut-eye at the ballpark, away from their noisier teammates or their rambunctious kids. Sometimes called "recovery rooms," players and team officials hope they can reduce the fatigue caused by the long and often irregular hours of the season. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 830 words, photos.

— SWM--Brazil-Ryan Lochte — Brazil court dismisses Ryan Lochte false report case. SENT: 330 words, photo.

— CAR--IndyCar-Toronto — Simon Pagenaud takes Toronto IndyCar pole. SENT: 370 words, photos.

— SOC--England-Transfers — Bakayoko leaves Monaco to join English champion Chelsea. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 230 words, photo.

— RGU--Super Rugby — Lions steal top spot after Crusaders loss. SENT: 740 words, photos.

