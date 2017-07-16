NASCAR XFINITY-Overton's 200 Results

Saturday At New Hampshire Motor Speedway Loudon, N.H. Lap length: 1.058 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.

2. (6) Ryan Preece, Toyota, 200, 0, 51.

3. (7) William Byron, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 42.

4. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 0.

5. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 200, 0, 0.

6. (13) Ben Kennedy, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 32.

7. (8) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 42.

8. (12) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 0.

9. (10) Cole Custer, Ford, 199, 0, 28.

10. (9) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 33.

11. (4) Matt Tifft, Toyota, 199, 0, 30.

12. (5) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 25.

13. (14) Blake Koch, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 24.

14. (19) Ryan Reed, Ford, 198, 0, 23.

15. (21) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 198, 0, 22.

16. (23) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 198, 0, 21.

17. (16) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 20.

18. (24) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 19.

19. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 18.

20. (20) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 17.

21. (26) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 16.

22. (39) Dylan Lupton, Toyota, 196, 0, 15.

23. (25) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 195, 0, 14.

24. (15) Dakoda Armstrong, Toyota, 195, 0, 13.

25. (34) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 195, 0, 12.

26. (27) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 194, 0, 11.

27. (32) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 193, 0, 10.

28. (33) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 186, 0, 9.

29. (31) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 185, 0, 8.

30. (28) David Starr, Chevrolet, 184, 0, 7.

31. (38) Mike Harmon, Dodge, 178, 0, 6.

32. (11) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 173, 0, 10.

33. (37) Martin Roy, Chevrolet, engine, 163, 0, 4.

34. (22) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 157, 0, 3.

35. (17) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, suspension, 156, 0, 2.

36. (36) Carl Long, Toyota, electrical, 67, 0, 1.

37. (35) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, suspension, 59, 0, 1.

38. (30) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, electrical, 15, 0, 1.

39. (29) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, brakes, 7, 0, 0.

40. (40) John Jackson, Chevrolet, accident, 4, 0, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 109.284 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 56 minutes, 11 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 10.425 seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 15 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Busch 1-2; B.Keselowski 3-7; K.Busch 8-27; B.Keselowski 28-33; J.Allgaier 34-35; E.Sadler 36-40; K.Larson 41-51; R.Preece 52-53; K.Busch 54-71; B.Keselowski 72-93; K.Busch 94-101; B.Keselowski 102-170; M.Tifft 171; K.Busch 172-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): B.Keselowski, 4 times for 98 laps; K.Busch, 5 times for 72 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 10 laps; E.Sadler, 1 time for 4 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Preece, 1 time for 1 lap; M.Tifft, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: K.Busch, 3; K.Larson, 3; W.Byron, 2; J.Allgaier, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; R.Reed, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. E.Sadler, 620; 2. W.Byron, 575; 3. J.Allgaier, 530; 4. B.Poole, 428; 5. D.Hemric, 421; 6. C.Custer, 396; 7. M.Tifft, 387; 8. R.Reed, 377; 9. M.Annett, 355; 10. D.Armstrong, 351.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.