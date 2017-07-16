Langer takes 1-shot lead in Senior Players Championship

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Bernhard Langer shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 on Saturday and took advantage of Brandt Jobe's late collapse to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Constellation Senior Players Championship.

Langer had six birdies to complete the third round at 18 under. He trailed after 15 holes but made up three strokes over the next two holes to take control of the major tournament he's won the last three years.

Jobe shot a 65 to finish the day in second place. Corey Pavin (71) and Scott McCarron (69) were tied for third at 12 under.

Jobe made his first bogey of the day on No. 16 and followed by hitting his tee shot into the water on 17 en route to another bogey.