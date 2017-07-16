Rodgers maintains 2-stroke lead at John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Patrick Rodgers shot a 3-under 68 on Saturday to maintain a two-stroke lead in the John Deere Classic.

Rodgers had a 16-under 197 total at TPC Deere Run. The former Stanford star is trying to become the third player in five years to win the Quad Cities event for his first PGA Tour title.

Daniel Berger shot a 63 to match Scott Stallings (64) at 14 under.

Nicholas Lindheim (66) was 13 under, and Jamie Lovemark (66), Bryson DeChambeau (70) and J.J. Henry (68) were another stroke back. Area favorite Zach Johnson had a 70 to drop five strokes back.