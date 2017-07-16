Massachusetts museum to sell 2 Norman Rockwell works

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts museum plans to sell two works by Norman Rockwell as part of an effort to refocus its mission and solidify its future.

The Rockwell pieces are among 40 works the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield plans to auction within the next six months. The auction will include Rockwell's "Shuffleton's Barbershop" and "Shaftsbury Blacksmith Shop" as well as Impressionist, modern and contemporary pieces.

Executive Director Van Shields tells The Berkshire Eagle (http://bit.ly/2tnYJFJ ) the move is part of a $60 million "reinvention plan," which includes the creation of a $40 million endowment and an extensive renovation.

Shields says the museum, founded in 1903, will place a heightened emphasis on science and history and lend contemporary relevance to its historical artifacts.

The art was considered "not essential to the museum's refreshed mission."

