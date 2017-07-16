Strong earthquake rattles Greek island of Crete

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's Institute of Geodynamics says that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake has rattled the island of Crete.

The earthquake occurred at 11:30 p.m. local time (2030 GMT) off the southern coast of Crete, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). The Institute reported that the epicenter is near the coastal town of Ierapetra and about 60 kilometers (37 miles) southeast of the island's largest city, Heraklion.

Although the temblor was felt strongly in the eastern part of Crete, according to local media, no casualties or damages have been reported so far.

Three aftershocks, each of a magnitude of 3.5, have occurred within half an hour of the main quake.

Greece lies in an especially earthquake-prone zone and tremors of this magnitude are not considered exceptional.