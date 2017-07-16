  1. Home
BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance,1st Ld-Writethru

By  Associated Press
2017/07/16 05:08
Super Rugby
Australia Conference
P W D L PF PA Pts
x-ACT 15 6 0 9 315 279 34
Western Force 15 6 0 9 313 404 26
Queensland 15 4 0 11 321 479 21
New South Wales 15 4 0 11 396 522 19
Melbourne 15 1 1 13 236 569 9
New Zealand Conference
P W D L PF PA Pts
x-Crusaders 15 14 0 1 544 303 63
y-Hurricanes 15 12 0 3 596 272 58
y-Chiefs 15 12 1 2 433 292 57
y-Highlanders 15 11 0 4 488 308 51
Blues 15 7 1 7 425 391 37
South Africa 1 Conference
P W D L PF PA Pts
x-Stormers 15 10 0 5 490 436 43
Cheetahs 15 4 0 11 395 551 21
Bulls 15 4 0 11 339 459 20
Sunwolves (Japan) 15 2 0 13 315 671 12
South Africa 2 Conference
P W D L PF PA Pts
x-Lions 15 14 0 1 590 268 65
y-Sharks 15 9 1 5 392 323 42
Jaguares (Argentina) 15 7 0 8 404 386 33
Southern Kings 15 6 0 9 391 470 28

x-clinched first place and playoff spot

y-clinched playoff spot 5th to 8th

___

Round 17
Friday, July 14
Dunedin, New Zealand

Highlanders 40, Queensland 17

Melbourne, Australia

Jaguares 32, Melbourne 29

Port Elizabeth, South Africa

Cheetahs 21, Southern Kings 20

Saturday, July 15
Tokyo

Sunwolves 48, Blues 21

Hamilton, New Zealand

Chiefs 28, ACT 10

Wellington, New Zealand

Hurricanes 31, Crusaders 22

Perth, Australia

Western Force 40, New South Wales 11

Durban, South Africa

Lions 27, Sharks 10

Pretoria, South Africa

Stormers 41, Bulls 33

___

PLAYOFFS
All Times GMT
Quarterfinals
Friday, July 21
Canberra, Australia

ACT vs. Hurricanes,0945

Saturday, July 22
Christchurch, New Zealand

Crusaders vs. Highlanders, 0735

Cape Town, South Africa

Stormers vs. Chiefs, time TBD

Johannesburg

Lions vs. Sharks,time TBD

__

Friday, July 28 or Saturday, July 29
Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners, at home of highest-ranked teams

__

Saturday, Aug 5
Final

Semifinal winners, at home of highest-ranked team