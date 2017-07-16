BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance,1st Ld-Writethru

%ednotes(Eds:Completes with late games, quarterfinal lineup<%)
%bytitle(By The Associated Press%)
|Super Rugby
|Australia Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|x-ACT
|15 6
|0
|9 315 279
|34
|Western Force
|15 6
|0
|9 313 404
|26
|Queensland
|15 4
|0 11 321 479
|21
|New South Wales
|15 4
|0 11 396 522
|19
|Melbourne
|15 1
|1 13 236 569
|9
|New Zealand Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|x-Crusaders
|15 14 0
|1 544 303
|63
|y-Hurricanes
|15 12 0
|3 596 272
|58
|y-Chiefs
|15 12 1
|2 433 292
|57
|y-Highlanders
|15 11 0
|4 488 308
|51
|Blues
|15 7
|1
|7 425 391
|37
|South Africa 1 Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|x-Stormers
|15 10 0
|5 490 436
|43
|Cheetahs
|15 4
|0 11 395 551
|21
|Bulls
|15 4
|0 11 339 459
|20
|Sunwolves (Japan)
|15 2
|0 13 315 671
|12
|South Africa 2 Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|x-Lions
|15 14 0
|1 590 268
|65
|y-Sharks
|15 9
|1
|5 392 323
|42
|Jaguares (Argentina)
|15 7
|0
|8 404 386
|33
|Southern Kings
|15 6
|0
|9 391 470
|28
x-clinched first place and playoff spot
y-clinched playoff spot 5th to 8th
___
|Round 17
|Friday, July 14
|Dunedin, New Zealand
Highlanders 40, Queensland 17
|Melbourne, Australia
Jaguares 32, Melbourne 29
|Port Elizabeth, South Africa
Cheetahs 21, Southern Kings 20
|Saturday, July 15
|Tokyo
Sunwolves 48, Blues 21
|Hamilton, New Zealand
Chiefs 28, ACT 10
|Wellington, New Zealand
Hurricanes 31, Crusaders 22
|Perth, Australia
Western Force 40, New South Wales 11
|Durban, South Africa
Lions 27, Sharks 10
|Pretoria, South Africa
Stormers 41, Bulls 33
___
|PLAYOFFS
|All Times GMT
|Quarterfinals
|Friday, July 21
|Canberra, Australia
ACT vs. Hurricanes,0945
|Saturday, July 22
|Christchurch, New Zealand
Crusaders vs. Highlanders, 0735
|Cape Town, South Africa
Stormers vs. Chiefs, time TBD
|Johannesburg
Lions vs. Sharks,time TBD
__
|Friday, July 28 or Saturday, July 29
|Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, at home of highest-ranked teams
__
|Saturday, Aug 5
|Final
Semifinal winners, at home of highest-ranked team