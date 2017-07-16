Simon Pagenaud takes Toronto IndyCar pole

French driver Simon Pagenaud celebrates taking pole position during the qualifying session for the Honda Indy Toronto on Saturday, July 15, 2017. (Chr
Canadian Driver James Hinchcliffe takes a turn during the qualifying session for the Honda Indy Toronto on Saturday, July 15, 2017. (Chris Young/The C
TORONTO (AP) — Simon Pagenaud took the pole Saturday for the IndyCar race Sunday at Exhibition Place.
Pagenaud had a track-record lap of 58.9124 seconds at an average speed of 109.138 mph on the 1.786-mile street course for his first pole of the season and 10th overall. The Frenchman gave Team Penske its eighth pole in 11 races this season.
Pagenaud won this year on the oval in Phoenix.
Graham Rahal was second Saturday for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, followed by Penske's Helio Castroneves and Will Power, and Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon. Hometown favorite James Hinchcliffe qualified sixth for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.