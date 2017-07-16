Hamburg World Triathlon Series Results

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Results on Saturday in the world series triathlon:
|Women
1. Flora Duffy, Bermuda, 59 minutes, 0 seconds
2. Ashleigh Gentle, Australia, 59:31
3. Laura Lindemann, Germany, 59:41
4. Katie Zaferes, United States, 59:42
5. Jolanda Annen, Switzerland, 59:49
6. Andrea Hewitt, New Zealand, 59:52
7. Renee Tomlin, United States, 1:00:03
8. Charlotte McShane, Australia, 1:00:05
9. Kirsten Kasper, United States, 1:00:05
10. Rachel Klamer, Netherlands, 1:00:06
|Men
1. Mario Mola, Spain, 54:08
2. Jacob Birtwhistle, Australia, 54:20
3. Ryan Sissons, New Zealand, 54:23
4. Vincent Luis, France, 54:26
5. Javier Gomez Noya, Spain, 54:28
6. Dorian Coninx, France, 54:29
7. Richard Murray, South Africa, 54:31
8. Leo Bergere, France, 54:36
9. Kristian Blummenfelt, Norway, 54:39
10 Joao Pereira, Portugal, 54:45