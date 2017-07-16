Hamburg World Triathlon Series Results

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Results on Saturday in the world series triathlon:

Women

1. Flora Duffy, Bermuda, 59 minutes, 0 seconds

2. Ashleigh Gentle, Australia, 59:31

3. Laura Lindemann, Germany, 59:41

4. Katie Zaferes, United States, 59:42

5. Jolanda Annen, Switzerland, 59:49

6. Andrea Hewitt, New Zealand, 59:52

7. Renee Tomlin, United States, 1:00:03

8. Charlotte McShane, Australia, 1:00:05

9. Kirsten Kasper, United States, 1:00:05

10. Rachel Klamer, Netherlands, 1:00:06

Men

1. Mario Mola, Spain, 54:08

2. Jacob Birtwhistle, Australia, 54:20

3. Ryan Sissons, New Zealand, 54:23

4. Vincent Luis, France, 54:26

5. Javier Gomez Noya, Spain, 54:28

6. Dorian Coninx, France, 54:29

7. Richard Murray, South Africa, 54:31

8. Leo Bergere, France, 54:36

9. Kristian Blummenfelt, Norway, 54:39

10 Joao Pereira, Portugal, 54:45