BC-TEN--Wimbledon Women's Final Box

By  Associated Press
2017/07/16 00:26
Wimbledon Final
Garbine Muguruza (14) def. Venus Williams (10), 7-5, 6-0.
Muguruza Williams
Aces 1 3
Double Faults 2 5
1st Serve Percentage 71 71
1st Serve Winning Pct. 77 61
2nd Serve Winning Pct. 50 33
Fastest serve (mph) 105 114
Average 1st serve speed (mph) 97 105
Average 2nd serve speed (mph) 82 92
Net Points 6-10 6-13
Break Points 4-7 0-3
Receiving pts. Winning Pct. 47 31
Winners (including service) 14 17
Unforced Errors 11 25
Total Points Won 67 50
Distance Covered-Yds-Match 1185.3 1194.1
Distance Covered-Yds-Point 10.1 10.2
Time of Match 1:17