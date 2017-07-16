BC-TEN--Wimbledon Women's Final Box,0111
Muguruza-Williams Wimbledon Boxscore
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
Garbine Muguruza (14) def. Venus Williams (10), 7-5, 6-0.
|
|Muguruza
|Williams
|Aces
|1
|3
|Double Faults
|2
|5
|1st Serve Percentage
|71
|71
|1st Serve Winning Pct.
|77
|61
|2nd Serve Winning Pct.
|50
|33
|Fastest serve (mph)
|105
|114
|Average 1st serve speed (mph)
|97
|105
|Average 2nd serve speed (mph)
|82
|92
|Net Points
|6-10
|6-13
|Break Points
|4-7
|0-3
|Receiving pts. Winning Pct.
|47
|31
|Winners (including service)
|14
|17
|Unforced Errors
|11
|25
|Total Points Won
|67
|50
|Distance Covered-Yds-Match
|1185.3
|1194.1
|Distance Covered-Yds-Point
|10.1
|10.2
|Time of Match
|1:17