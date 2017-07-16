Froome takes back Tour de France yellow jersey from Aru

RODEZ, France (AP) — Fabio Aru was dropped in the last 500 meters of Stage 14 of the Tour de France won by Michael Matthews and has relinquished the yellow jersey to Chris Froome.

Aru lost touch with the leaders in the final short, sharp ascent of the Cote de Saint Pierre in the town of Rodez and crossed the line 25 seconds behind Matthews on Saturday.

Froome, who trailed Aru by six seconds at the start of the stage in Blagnac, was well positioned at the front and had no problem tackling the final climb.

He finished hot on the heels of Matthews and leads Aru by 18 seconds overall.