Sinkhole stops growing after swallowing 2 houses in Florida

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Officials say that a sinkhole that swallowed a boat and destroyed two homes in Florida has stopped growing and has not had any recent significant movement.

Kevin Guthrie is Pasco County's assistant administrator for public safety. He says on Saturday that the sinkhole is the largest in the county in three decades. The sinkhole is 250 feet (76 meters) wide and 50 feet (15 meters) deep,

Guthrie said 11 homes have been affected, including the two that were destroyed. A third home lost about 45 feet of driveway and a septic tank.

State geologists will continue to monitor the sinkhole over the weekend before determining when cleanup can begin. The scene is being considered a hazardous materials incident because of possible septic tank issues and building debris.