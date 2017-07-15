APNewsBreak: Defunct Missouri academy can't pay faculty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri military academy and college that dated to 1880 before shuttering at the end of May says it can't afford to pay its faculty as previously promised.

Wentworth Military Academy and College's president and superintendent, Michael Lierman, told faculty members by email May 16 that they would continue getting paid "as normal" until their contracts expire. The Lexington school closed 15 days later.

Emails obtained by The Associated Press show that on June 27, academy caretaker Rick Cottrell told faculty members that Wentworth doesn't have funds to make salary payments for now. He says the academy's board hopes to liquidate the site's assets and collect unpaid tuition to get money to make the payroll.

Cottrell wouldn't discuss the matter Friday and deferred to the academy's attorney, who didn't return telephone messages.