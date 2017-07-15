Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe Test Scoreboard

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday at stumps on the second day of the one-off cricket test between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe:

Zimbabwe 1st Innings (Overnight 344-8)

Hamilton Masakadza c Mendis b Herath 19

Regis Chakabva b Herath 12

Tarisai Musakanda c Dickwella b Kumara 6

Craig Ervine c Perera b Kumara 160

Sean Williams c Gunaratne b Perera 22

Sikandar Raza lbw b Herath 36

Peter Moor c Kumara b Gunaratne 19

Malcolm Waller b Herath 36

Graeme Cremer b Gunaratne 13

Donald Tiripano c Karunaratne b Herath 27

Chris Mpofu not out 0

Extras: (1w, 5nb) 6

TOTAL: (all out) 356

Overs: 94.4.

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-38, 3-38, 4-70, 5-154, 6-195, 7-260, 8-282, 9-356, 10-356.

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 14-1-58-0, Lahiru Kumara 17.4-2-68-2 (1w), Rangana Herath 32-4-116-5, Dilruwan Perera 24-0-86-1 (1nb), Asela Gunaratne 7-0-28-2 (4nb)

Sri Lanka 1st Innings

Dimuth Karunaratne c Masakadza b Tiripano 25

Upul Tharanga run out 71

Kusal Mendis c Chakabva b Cremer 11

Dinesh Chandimal c Chakabva b Cremer 55

Angelo Mathews c Masakadza b Williams 41

Niroshan Dickwella b Cremer 6

Dilruwan Perera run out 33

Asela Gunaratne not out 24

Rangana Herath not out 5

Extras: (8b, 10lb, 1w, 3nb) 22

TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 293

Overs: 83

Fall of wickets: 1-84, 2-107, 3-116, 4-212, 5-226, 6-238, 7-274.

Still to bat: Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara.

Bowling: Chris Mpofu 11-2-41-0 (1w), Donald Tiripano 10-1-38-1, Sikandar Raza 18-2-60-0, Graeme Cremer 30-3-100-3 (1nb), Malcolm Waller 1-0-2-0, Sean Williams 13-1-34-1 (2nb)

Toss: Won by Zimbabwe.

Umpires: Ian Gould and Nigel Llong England

TV Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin, India; Match Referee: Chris Broad, England.